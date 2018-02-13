“Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do”

Tracking the consequences of Israel’s apparent conviction that it should never be bound by the rules and conventions that constrain the behavior of other countries sometimes leads one into dark places. The daily torments inflicted on the Palestinians is increasingly a horrific tale that has no apparent end, while Benjamin Netanyahu struts and boasts of his power to do more and even worse, openly calling for war with Lebanon, Syria and Iran on a world stage where no one seems willing to confront him.
I have chronicled how Israel does terrible damage to the United States, through inciting war, its financial demands, and its unparalleled ability to make Washington complicit in its war crimes and general inhumanity. But, as bad as it is, in some areas the worst is yet to come, as Israel and its hubristic leaders know no limits and fear no consequences, thanks to the uncritical support from the American Establishment, a large percentage of which is Jewish, that is unwilling to take a strong stand against Netanyahu and all his works.
Israel has been particularly successful at promoting its preferred narrative, together with sanctions for those who do not concur, in the English language speaking world and also in France, which has the largest Jewish population in Europe. The sanctions generally consist of legal penalties for those criticizing Israel or questioning the accuracy of the accepted holocaust narrative, i.e. disputing that “6 million died.”
Those attacking Israeli government policies can be found guilty of antisemitism, which is now considered a hate crime in Britain. Under the new law, passed in December 2016, Britain became one of the first countries to use the definition of antisemitism agreed upon earlier in the year at a conference of the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
A statement from British Prime Minister Teresa May’s office explained that the intention of the new definition was to “insure that culprits will not be able to get away with being antisemitic because the term is ill-defined, or because different organizations or bodies have different interpretations of it”.
May went on to elaborate how the law“…means there will be one definition of antisemitism – in essence, language or behavior that displays hatred towards Jews because they are Jews – and anyone guilty of that will be called out on it.” The Guardian, in covering the story, added that “Police forces already use a version of the IHRA definition to help officers decide what could be considered antisemitism.”
The British government’s own definition relies on guidance provided by the IHRA, which asserts that “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews” and elaborated that it could be considered antisemitic to accuse Jews of being “more loyal to Israel or their religion than to their own nations, or to say the existence of Israel is intrinsically racist.” In other words, even if many Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the countries they live in and even though Israel is intrinsically racist, it is now illegal to say so in Great Britain.
The British government’s subservience to Jewish and Israeli interests is nearly as enthusiastic as in the United States, though it is driven by the same sorts of things – Jewish money and Jewish power, particularly in the media. A majority of Conservative Party members of parliament have joined Conservative Friends of Israel and the Labour counterpart is also a force to be reckoned with on the political left.
Last November there was a major scandal when Britain’s Overseas Development Minister Priti Patel was forced to resign after she held 14 “unofficial” meetings with Israeli government officials, including Netanyahu. The meetings were during a “vacation trip” in Israel arranged by a British Jew with the improbable name Lord Polak who functions as a lobbyist for the Jewish state. During her visit, Patel visited an Israeli military hospital in the occupied Golan Heights. When she returned to Britain, she began to work on the feasibility of sending U.K. aid money to the Israeli Army for its alleged humanitarian work. None of the meetings were reported to the British Foreign Ministry.
Here in the United States, the friends of Israel appear to believe that anyone who is unwilling to do business with Israel or even with the territories that it has illegally occupied should not be allowed to do business in any capacity with federal, state or even local governments. Constitutional guarantees of freedom of association for every American are apparently not valid if one particular highly favored foreign country is involved.
Twenty-four states now have legislation sanctioning those who criticize or boycott Israel. And one particular pending piece of federal legislation that is also continuing to make its way through the Senate would far exceed what is happening at the state level and would set a new standard for deference to Israeli interests on the part of the national government. It would criminalize any U.S. citizen “engaged in interstate or foreign commerce” who supports a boycott of Israel or who even goes about “requesting the furnishing of information” regarding it, with penalties enforced through amendments of two existing laws, the Export Administration Act of 1979 and the Export-Import Act of 1945, that include potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison
According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, the Senate bill was drafted with the assistance of AIPAC. The legislation, which would almost certainly be overturned as unconstitutional if it ever does in fact become law, is particularly dangerous and goes well beyond any previous pro-Israeli legislation as it essentially denies free of expression when the subject is Israel.
Israel is particularly fearful of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement because its non-violence is attractive to college students, including many young Jews, who would not otherwise get involved on the issue. Benjamin Netanyahu and his government clearly understand, correctly, that BDS can do more damage than any number of terrorist attacks, as it challenges the actual legitimacy of the Israeli government and its colonizing activity in Palestine.
Israel has recently passed legislation criminalizing anyone who supports BDS and has set up a semi-clandestine group called Kella Shlomo to counteract its message. The country’s education minister has called BDS supporters “enemy soldiers” and has compared them to Nazis. Netanyahu has also backed up the new law with a restriction on foreigners who support the BDS entering the country. This has included a number of American Jews who have been critical of Netanyahu, bringing home to them for the first time just how totalitarian “the Middle East’s only democracy” has actually become.
The British experience as well as a recent case involving New Zealand illustrate just how insensitive Israel is to the interests of other nations and should serve as a warning to Americans of how Netanyahu and company are heedless of fundamental rights like freedom of speech and association. A prominent New Zealand singer who goes by the name Lorde canceled a planned tour to Israel based on her concerns about the mistreatment of the Palestinians. End of story? No. She was promptly lambasted by the usual suspects including Howard Stern and “America’s Rabbi” Shmuley Boteach and was then punished by the Grammys ceremony in New York City on February 8th, where she was told that she would not be allowed to sing one of her own songs even though she was up for album of the year. She was the only finalist who was blocked in that fashion and no one in the media, predictably, linked the two events and recognized that she was almost certainly being punished for not performing in Israel.
Now Lorde is in the middle of a lawsuit initiated by the Israeli government supported lawfare organization called Shurat HaDin. In line with its own anti-boycott legislation, Israel now believes it has the right to sue anyone who supports BDS no matter what country they live in or where they indicated their support. In this case, Israel is intent on silencing New Zealanders who exercised their freedom of speech in New Zealand.
Shurat HaDin is no stranger to foreign courts, though it has lost more cases than it has won. In February 2015, a lawsuit initiated by it led to the conviction of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization of liability for terrorist attacks in Israel between 2000 and 2004 even though there was no evidence demonstrating that there had been any direct involvement by either body. A New York Federal jury and judge, always friendly to Israeli or Jewish litigants, awarded damages of $218.5 million, but under a special feature of the Anti-Terrorism Act the award was automatically tripled to $655.5 million. Shurat HaDin states that it is “bankrupting terror.”
In the New Zealand case two New Zealand women who used publicly accessible social media to convince Lorde to cancel her concert are being blamed by Shurat HaDin for the mental anguish of several Jewish concertgoers who apparently have been in a state of shock since the Lorde cancellation was confirmed. They are suing for “moral and emotional injury and the indignity” and also for the New Zealanders having violated the anti-BDS legislation “to give real consequences to those who selectively target Israel and seek to impose an unjust and illegal boycott against the Jewish state.”
Based on past experience, Shurat HaDin might even win the case inside Israel while finding that the ruling will not be accepted or enforceable in New Zealand as it is in violation of that country’s constitution. But the real intent is to intimidate critics and, as in some cases brought in the U.S., to force opponents to spend money on defense lawyers, making critics of Israel reluctant to go public or even willing to settle out of court. Friends of Israel make sure that any criticism of the country they love above all others becomes toxic. Florida State Senator Randy Fine is, for example, currently demanding that Tampa and Miami cancel upcoming April concerts by Lorde to punish her for her “anti-Semitic boycott” of Israel. He is abusing his position as an elected public official to silence someone he doesn’t agree without of deference to a racist foreign country that has nothing to do with the United States.
It is important for Americans to realize that Israel not only spies on the U.S., digs its paws deep into our Treasury, and perverts Washington’s Middle East policy, it is also attempting to dictate what we the people can and cannot say. And Congress and much of the media are fully on board. This is absolutely insufferable and must be stopped. Groups like Shurat HaDin flying into New York to exploit friendly Manhattan judges and juries to advance Israel’s toxic agendas should be told to go home upon arrival.
Israel’s complete hypocrisy was highly visible in yet another news story last week. The Polish government has passed controversial legislation, subject to judicial review, to criminalize any claims that Poles were responsible for the Second World War prison camps that the Germans set up in their country. This has been strongly and vociferously opposed by Netanyahu speaking for the Israeli government, which is apparently concerned that its claim on perpetual and universal victimhood is being challenged. Washington is also, to no one’s surprise, lining up with Israel, threatening that the new law might damage bilateral relations with Warsaw.
Characteristically, no one in the U.S. mainstream media, which is generally supportive of Bibi’s complaints, is noting that the proposed Polish legislation is not too dissimilar to any number of existing anti-free speech laws criminalizing holocaust denial in Europe or criticism of Israel in the United States. Nor is it different than some laws in Israel, including the criminalization of anyone who speaks or writes in support of BDS. As usual, there is one standard for Jewish issues and Israelis and a quite different standard for everyone else.
Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do
Huh? Are you nuts?
The Zionists are destroying America, and why, because we fight their wars, pay their taxes, we give them everything they want and they still hate us!
WASP culture was born of, formed by, a Judaizng heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. It is a given that wherever WASP culture reigns there will be a great deal of pro-Zionism.
It certainly is a sad state of affairs. The Zios seem to have regained their mojo after the Obama years. That was the one good thing about that otherwise incompetent boob — his disdain for the Israel project. And in the mainstream media, the Zios have all but purged unfriendly voices. (The web is another matter) There are fewer of them now than 20 years ago, when a few brave newspaper columnists like Charley Reese and Dan Carpenter put out uniquely American opinions on the Middle East, and drove the Zios nuts. And as far as Britain goes, they never had freedom of speech, so I doubt this latest bit of creeping fascism will mean much.
I believe 9/11 was the culmination of a decades long coup, by the Zionists, over Washington. The Zionist Jews now own DC, MSM, Hollywood, Wall Street, you name it, advertising...and with that control they are working to destroy this nation and the west.
The Zionists are TRAITORS against Western Civilization and MUST be eliminated!
Dr. Giraldi:
You should realize that it’s almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.
Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.
The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/editorials/ct-edit-israel-iran-syria-trump-20180212-story.htmlOne Israeli animal express his base desires NYT reports it Chicago tribune echoes it . No vetting no discussion no dissenting views No balancing view.
Another animal says We will continue to strike at every attempt to strike at us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared.
And Chicago Tribune offers moral supports to the criminal thug.
Israel Lobby Pressures Qatar to Kill Al Jazeera Documentary
February 8, 2018 By Richard Silverstein
“We should prepare for the possibility that the Lobby, powerful as it is, will find the right buttons to push with the Qataris and get the documentary cancelled. If that happens, it’s important that blame be nailed on the wall for all to see, like Martin Luther’s theses. This could be yet another lesson in the suffocating political power of the Lobby in national politics. It should provide an example of how Israel’s interests trump American values of freedom and fairness. When Israel or the Lobby come under attack nothing must stand in the way: not free speech, free press, political debate.”
As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.
Even if the american people fix this Zionist issue,as an abuse woman that provide for abuser man,will never ever get back it self steam and will have reason to feel shame until the end of time.
This disproportionate take over only can be compare with the Hernando Cortez and Fancisco Pizarro take over of the Aztec and The Incas.
Even the Aztec people where less docile and more rebel than the American people.
But superiority is only 50% of the explanation.
The other 50% is the lack of manhood of the american people that do not have any man in their midst anymore.
ROFL.
I'll be laughing even louder when you finally figure out that you've been duped and mean nothing to them. They probably don't even consider the likes of you a useful idiot if they even know or care that you exist at all.
There will be a reckoning.
9/11 Truth is taking hold in America. I'd be packing my bags if I were you. I hear that Alpha Centauri is nice this time of year. There likely will be no camps this time.
By the latter, I refer to you and yours absurd claim: "Some 'god' = supernatural being promised it to us!" Absolute and utter crap, given the Ashkenazi origin = somewhere in the pampas/steppes north of the Caucasus. Do you have an escape plan?
I think you misunderstand - Zionists don't rule the world, they ruin it.
The total desperation betrays the panic from realizing that the entire mankind is on to them! Patience.
You can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.
Which option works best? Some combination? Additional options?
People have to realize that “ISRAEL” is the Global Jewish Nation. Their equal-opportunity genocide machine needs to be resisted globally: Starve the Beast wherever you are, depriving their local mercantile cartels of your consumer dollar. Did not they themselves coin the phrase “the terrible power of the purse”?
Wake up, people. Sooner or later they will come for YOUR kids.
They can crash the US dollar and are willing to do so. The power of the purse isn't just a reference to campaign finance of Congress members' reelection campaigns, though that is a part of it.
This is an outstanding article.
“As usual, there is one standard for Jewish issues and Israelis and a quite different standard for everyone else.” So true.
Giraldi gives us a snapshot the depth of ‘mainstream’ Jewish fanaticism and global Zionist ruthlessness. This is Jewish supremacism.
Jewish supremacism dishonestly creates double standards which elevate Jews above all others.
Jewish supremacism hates Free Speech. As a political force, it is a cancer on intellectual liberty and Free Expression.
Jewish supremacism seeks to corrupt the marketplace of ideas and undermine the goal of Equal Treatment Under Law. ‘Jews first’. They matter more.
Jewish supremacism is an aggressive, lethal, and domineering force that must be resisted.
The more that the usual enemies of free speech try to stop the growing awareness of Zionist crimes / lies, the worse it becomes for Zionists.
Everyone knows it, parasitical Zionist liars use the 'holocau$t' fraud as a cover for their hatred and violence. However, the charade is over when we say it’s over.
They need us, we do not need them.We are seeing that the 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
Only liars demand censorship.
Philip Garibaldi has done an outstanding job of describing how deeply the Israeli narrative has infected the character of the US. One of our basic rights, that of free speech, is being stabbed right before our eyes. I have read S.720 and HR.1697 (identical) and many of the states anti-BDS Acts. I am profoundly saddened. Even if no one is ever prosecuted or the ACLU strikes them all down, the mere fact that our government elected officials have approved or will approve such laws against their own people should give us all pause for the safety of the citizens of this country. I have asked so many Americans what they know of this bill and none have heard of it. Even my most far left and far right politically active friends have never heard of this.
As Israel seeks to create reasons to escalate tensions in the Middle East, how long until Uncle Sam enters a conflict that will surely divide and destroy this country and many others. Israel’s longstanding objective of dominance in the Middle East will surely come to no good end. Will Americans ever wake up? By my analysis, I think not.
Here is the Forward, Americas premier Jewish newspaper, peeing their pants and blaming the US for not warring for them. Anyone who thinks US Jews are Americans first , not Jews and Israel first isn't paying attention...there are no bigger parasites or liars in the universe.
Note how the Forward editor says Tumps failure to confront Russia for Israel is illegal...lol
How Trump’s Refusal To Confront Russia May End Up Hurting Israel
''The frightening flare-up involving Syria and Iran this past weekend was not just some far away event that concerns only those of us worried about Israel’s security on its volatile northern border. It may also illustrate the real-life consequences of the Trump administration’s steadfast — and possibly illegal — unwillingness to confront Russian influence and ambition
Read more: undefined/opinion/394258/how-trumps-refusal-to-confront-russia-may-end-up-hurting-israel/
It’s Putin’s World. Netanyahu’s Just Living In It.
""On the other side is the U.S., which could potentially strengthen Israel’s hand against Iran in Syria, but has instead left Israel to fend for itself across successive administrations.
Israel is stuck between a Russia whose priorities are not Israel’s, and a U.S. that is all too willing to cede the region to anyone else who is willing to spend the blood and treasure.
But there is only so much that Netanyahu can do when Putin is not going to sacrifice Russian priorities that erode Israel’s security and Trump is simply uninterested. It all combines to leave Israel vulnerable, and increase the chances that the first ever direct military clash between Israel and Iran that took place on Saturday is a canary in the coal mine rather than an aberration.
Read more: undefined/opinion/394255/its-putins-world-netanyahus-just-living-in-it/
Regarding the Web, Facebook has fought and lost many attacks to reveal the identities of users and have the accounts closed. Now the threat of litigation is causing Facebook to fold. Many Palestinians are losing access to Facebook. Israel trolls Facebook looking for members to shut down. No one is safe.
The jews don’t even pretend anymore that free speech exists, they are now openly going with the narrative that jews are in charge and nobody is allowed to talk about them, end of debate. The funniest thing is how the cuckservatives, that hang out in places such as Breitbart or NationalReview, still argue about their useless constitution and free speech being under assault but then have zero problems with jews censoring anyone who speaks against them.
While I agree that Zionists must be eradicated, to call them traitors is not correct. To be a traitor implies you belonged to the group and betrayed them, they never belonged they were never part of us, they are a hostile foreign enemy and should be treated as such.
Why traitors? Jews were never a part of Western Civilization.
The Lorde story is really quite remarkable. You have to assume she is being picked on because she is a young woman without the resources (and popularity) of a Taylor Swift for example. Someone to be made an example of, through Israeli intimidation and threats.
As we approach Washington’s birthday a few sentences from the first president seem applicable today: ” A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils.” Such an attachment of a small or weak, towards a great and powerful nation, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”
“A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Such an attachment of a great and powerful nation, towards a small or weak, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”
As mentioned earlier:
French ‘The Voice’ singer quits reality show over terrorism tweets
You might want to work on this deficit in self-esteem though.
There is always space on the Internet for a better, less horribad place than the “f”-adorned Zuckerburg.
Breitbart was mentioned – whilst this outlet was founded in Israel , it does do a certain amount of good, and many of its readers at grass roots level voted for Trump due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars – may I suggest that the readers here post comments and links to quality articles such as this on their facebook and news sites to get the message outside the echo chamber.
That site is a shit hole. The retards who post thousands of responses to the silly little, two paragraph articles there make me sick. Posting links to articles here on shithole sites just brings an influx of trolls. No thanks, and I don't have a FaCIAbook account anyway.
Obviously times are changing for “that shitty little country” & hate mongering racist Jews. It’s palpable. Rational thought, research, & science are overcoming Zionist propaganda.
The holocaust is a blank cheque that wore out years & years ago.
It now JUSTIFIES nothing.
Israel needs to stop its victimhood crap: its laughable.
Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.
There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that’s what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that’s what. Right now, Palestinians can’t run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn’t going to make them any better at it.
Don’t kid yourselves.
If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.
It’s time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.
It has attracted so much attention that jews and their politicians are ruining themselves trying to pass laws against the Americans people's right boycott whoever they please.
In fact a federal judge just struck down a state's attempt to enforce its anti BDS laws...saying it was unconstitution
Keep on attacking American rights Jews.......people are watching...so hell yeah BDS has done its job well putting Israel criminality in the spotlight.
"Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here."
I suggest you actually read the article under discussion. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
Unlike the terrorist Israel and the racketeering US, Iran has not attacked other countries for centuries. There was no ISIS in Libya and Syria before the US/NATO/Israel & Gulfies arranged money and weaponry for the "moderate" jihadis. All according to the zio/neocon pan to “take out” seven countries in five years.
The US did not have foes in the Middle East before the treasonous lot (including the obnoxious authors of PNAC) had united with MIC profiteers to use the US might for the glory of Eretz Israel.
Tell us about the USSLiberty and the slaughtered American sailors: http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/world/tape-released-prove-israel-s-attack-on-usaliberty-was-deliberate/article/412229 https://consortiumnews.com/2017/05/21/not-remembering-the-uss-liberty/
Tell us about Rachel Corrie, a young peace activist killed in cold blood by the "eternal victims:" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Corrie
The Bolshevik progeny makes a sizeable portion of Israeli population today. The Jewish organizers of death camps in Russia should have been named, widely, next to the worst criminals of the 20th century. The light of truth is so intolerable for the whining “eternal victims” that a documentary “Two Hundred Years Together” by Solzhenitsyn, a Noble Prize Laureate in Literature, has been sequestered by all (ALL) publishing houses in the UK/US. -- A documentary! -- http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/05/most-banned-book-in-the-world-200-years-together-aleksandr-solzhenitsyn/
If a person is born in the US, lives in the US, carries US documents including passport, refers to themselves as an American but is secretly conspiring against the US for the benefit of Israel (or any other nation) is that not indeed treachery and meeting the very definition of being a traitor?
And how is that going now, if Jeb, Rubio or Hillary were elected it would be the identical foreign policy. Trump is actually worse because at least the others were open about their intentions, the fact that Trump deceived people about this makes it worse.
Foreign spies also have done that, they are not labeled traitors however. They are foreign infiltrators, just because they have some papers saying they are American does not make them American.
Israel has eviscerated all post-WWII humanitarian law. Law designed, almost specifically, to make persecution of Jews anathema. The US agrees, in all cases, to that evisceration. There is no more IHL. Let Israel and Zionist Jews stew in their own self-interested juice.
And that is NOT to say all Jews, just the ones who do NOT believe that “Never Again” applies to others.
Geraldi needs to expand his culprits in order to get at Zionist sympathizers. Look at where Zionists are most successful (i.e. France, Britain & US in this article): in Christendom. And where is Geraldi’s point of view mostly accepted? In the world of communists and Islam. Remember that the leader of the religious west is a Zionist – and that would be Jesus to whom individual christians and their church liturgy attribute divinity! The central figure in all christendom is a Zionist Jew. Now take a country like Pakistan – Geraldi could write a similar article in the Times of Lahore and get accolades for his point of view – but that would be like preaching to the converted.
Perhaps Geraldi should take a page from the PLO – that organization claims Jezus was the first palestinian and not a Zionist Jew. Perhaps Geraldi’s target should be organized christendom rather than the western body politic where Zionists and Jews enjoy substantial support because of the Zionist – Jewis – christianized society.
It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.
Christian indoctrination begins early, and is almost impossible to overcome. People give up the idea of Santa Clause, but belief in a higher power that forgives all sin and rewards the individual with eternal life is right up there with faith in a new lottery ticket. Hope springs eternal.
First of all a Palestine would not be parasite on tax payers, like Israel is currently now. Related to this, the end of Israel will also eliminate the ersatz nationalism, that so many cucks have these days, and force them to focus on domestic concerns instead of wasting all their time and political energy working for Israel. As for boycotting Israel being of no consequence, you cannot have it both ways, one narrative is being sold is that boycotting Israel is meaningless, and the other narrative is that it is one of the greatest threats in the world, so much so that politicians all over are scrambling to censor and punish anyone remotely saying bad things about Israel.
With all the negatives that Israel imposes on white people, what about the positives? The standard Hasbarat responses are gay rights, Intel chip factories and some kind of bulwark against terror. All of these are pure BS, Intel can build in other places, it would be better to have in a white country instead of a middle eastern one. The bulwark against terror is a joke, no one can take this argument seriously in light of what has been happening all these years. As for gay rights, again what a joke, how that benefits white people is something that cannot be argued.
Israel is a blight, it provides nothing and causes endless problems. This is the reason they are undertaking such draconian censorship, it is the way tyrants operate when most people will never support them legitimately.
“Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do”
You know it’s the right thing to do because our government is trying to stop it.
A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
I'd add 'that is democray', in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.
Chub is on a bender so there is that and freedom is censorship as defined as such.israel needs to move quickly on annexing the west bank area c before the march the 2018.
It all seems extraordinarily childish. Are big kids running Israel and its run away support machine? I would like to say pride cometh before a fall. But after reading about the Talpiot Program I am no longer so sure. Evidently the supporters of Israel think the lessons of history no longer apply to them as Talpiot is without precedent. Does anyone seriously believe, Israeli companies will not terrorise their clients? “If you don’t do business with us, we will accuse you of supporting B.D.S.” The Jewish business reputation is not ethical.
Well legally they are Americans which means they are traitors under the law, no?
Who could run their own country when they have a US supported heavily-armed foreign force that has taken complete control of their skies, seas and ground, with a massive military presence that never goes away and takes delight in terrorizing the unarmed citizens by starving, beating, shooting and killing them at will–with no repercussions–steals more land when it wants and controls a large part of their income, which it holds back from time to time, all the while their control over the world’s MSM means people will never hear both sides of the story, only mealy-mouthed hasbara like “Israel has the right to defend itself” anytime some Israeli stubs its toe.
Americans have been so trained to worship Israel that we’re well past the dumbed-down, emotionally dead citizens of Orwell’s “1984.” We clap and cheer anytime we hear the words Israel or Jews and hiss, boo and demand lethal action against anyone who dare utter something positive about Palestinians.
LOOOL!!!
If a take over by itself is proof of superiority ,hands down ,no contest you are superior beyond any doubt.
Even if the american people fix this Zionist issue,as an abuse woman that provide for abuser man,will never ever get back it self steam and will have reason to feel shame until the end of time.
This disproportionate take over only can be compare with the Hernando Cortez and Fancisco Pizarro take over of the Aztec and The Incas.
Even the Aztec people where less docile and more rebel than the American people.
But superiority is only 50% of the explanation.
The other 50% is the lack of manhood of the american people that do not have any man in their midst anymore.
A dangerous business.
Mossad is the prime suspect in the never solved murder of Swedish prime minister Palme, who was no friend of Israel.
Anna Lyndh, Swedish prime minister to be, who wanted a EU economic boycott of Israel, was murdered accidentally by, if I remember correctlty a Serb, who ‘followed voices in his head’.
IF Mossad engineered this, then I must say that they’re quite capable.
But, of course, also the death of Diana is ascribed to Mossad, Israel did possibly not like the prospect of Muslim stepfather for the future British king.
Here is an extremely important question: What do the CIA, the Mossad, and Saudi Arabia's General Intelligence Presidency all have in common?
They are all offspring of the British Empire's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.
WASP culture was necessary for the Mossad.
You know it's the right thing to do because our government is trying to stop it.
‘That is politics’ said senator Hollings in his 2004 speech.
A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
I’d add ‘that is democray’, in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.
He doesn't need their vote, only about 2 percent of our population is Jewish, he needs their money.
Many non voters are registered to vote but will not stoop to vote for the lesser evil..
As we approach Washington's birthday a few sentences from the first president seem applicable today: " A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils." Such an attachment of a small or weak, towards a great and powerful nation, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter."
Washington could have never imagined that his quote would need to be revised as follows to make it accurate:
“A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Such an attachment of a great and powerful nation, towards a small or weak, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”
And the World mutters “Hitler was right” under it’s breath.
Nice try Phil…
“as Israel and its hubristic leaders know no limits”
Its not just the leaders.
In the latest edition of “you just can’t make this sh*t up” category:
Virgin pulls Palestinian salad name from in-flight menu after complaints from Israel supporters
https://www.rt.com/news/418643-virgin-removes-palestinian-salad-israel/
quote:
An image of the in-flight menu was posted on the Israel Advocacy Movement Facebook page …, who said: “I thought this was an Israeli salad…obviously [airline founder Richard] Branson showing his true colours…Israelis must boycott Virgin and Israel must ask for an explanation…
The negative reaction to the meal’s name saw it changed on the airline’s menu.
snip
… maftoul is the national dish of Palestine
The Philip Weiss article has a better suggestion, one that would have some chance of leading to real peace. Equal rights. In truth, this sounds rosier than the bald truth: equal rights for Khazar outsiders — bolstered by an alleged claim of someone several thousand years ago to have witnessed the supposedly legitimate gifting of proprty by some real estate agent in the sky — as for Palestinians, to the latter’s ancestral land, Palestine.
Do you seriously believe Jews would ever allow equal rights for anyone?
They don't even accept equal rights here in the US....they demand superior rights for themselves here in the US
Masterful job PG!
The gangster cesspool known as the State of Israel clearly shows the intent of “Jewish” supremacists and no decent person would support that abomination in any way. They threaten the world, then wonder why they themselves feel threatened; it’s clearly psychotic behavior.
The Izzy-first bunch are such nutjobs that I no longer waste much time reading their howling and yapping and have totally given up trying to reason with them or appealing to any shreds of respectability they might have once had. I do thank them, however, for teaching me how to mock and sneer at them.
Boycotting them (one of their favorite tools) is essential as is learning to understand that mendacity is basic to their nature. For their own protection, they ought to be placed permanently in locked psych wards.
As can be observed by pursuing the responses to this article, Israel’s policies are creating the anti-semitism it uses as proof of its victimization. A country with nukes is turning the entire world against not only it, but those complicit in its racism, apartheid, and exceptionalistic tribalism. This means that Jews in general are now being held accountable for not policing their own: by not standing up and calling out zionism they become accomplices. There are notable, impressive exceptions: Noam Chompsky, Norman Finkelstein, Gilad Atzmon, Albert Einstein, Isaac Asimov, Sigmund Freud, Eric Fromm, Hannah Arendt, IF Stone, Roseanne Barr, Rabbi Michael Lerner, and Richard Falk. Millions of Christian Zionists, who support zionism out of the delusional mythology that a rebuilding of Israel and its temple in Jerusalem is a prelude to the Second Coming of their war god, who will then kill all non-believing Jews. Israel and AIPAC, by attacking freedom of speech internationally, is accelerating those global forces that will collapse zionism. The coming financial collapse of the West is going to eliminate much foreign financial support that Israel depends on for its survival.
Jabotinski in 1923 wrote 'The Iron Wall', a wall of bajonets, that was the one and only zionist ethic.
He was honest, he wrote explicitly that the Palestinians would never voluntary give away their land, and he wrote that zionists would never be able to compensate them financially.
The weird thing is that Israel now can, the Arab League peace proposal is in essence that jews leave the territory stolen and occupied after and in 1967, and that Israel pays compensation for what was stolen and destroyed prior to 1967.
A calculation based on the compensation asked for or talked about around 1948 for every Palestinian family driven away, with compounded interest, until now, is less than maintaining the IDF.
Do not ask me to produce the calculation, I made it a long time ago.
What is not in this cost benefit analysis is that Israeli jews can feel safe for the first time in thier lives
Alas, Eisenhower in his farewell speech, warned for the USA industrial-military complex, I fear that the Israeli industrial-military complex is relatively stronger in Israel than the USA one in the USA.
In other words, peacefully, democratically, it will never happen.
It is as with the EU 'too many careers and institutions are built on it'.
And so, in both cases, forward to the bitter end.
Former EU EP chairman Schulz did not become chancellor, did not become minister for foreign affairs, and just resigned as chairman of the SPD, the German socialist party.
And yet, Brussels talks about making the west Balkan countries EU members.
Maybe it helps the idiots in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem that idiots also still rule the EU.
And the Netherlands, just read the words 'the lying Dutchman'.
No doubt you’re not too proud, nevertheless, to continue playing the victim card as well.
ROFL.
I’ll be laughing even louder when you finally figure out that you’ve been duped and mean nothing to them. They probably don’t even consider the likes of you a useful idiot if they even know or care that you exist at all.
“maybe, maybe not”
Huh? Are you nuts?
Exactly, people often have no problem noticing how Zionists control Washington, but are BLIND to the strangle hold they have on higher education, MSM, and Hollywood, even though that control is no less obvious.
The Zionists are destroying America, and why, because we fight their wars, pay their taxes, we give them everything they want and they still hate us!
They (the Jews) are always parroting the “NEVER AGAIN” thing, yet they are continuing to do the very things that are sure to eventually bring the forceful reactions that they claim to want to so desperately prevent. What is with these maniacs? Is it genetic?
They always get people up to desperate state and then, when they got the fighting back starting to complain for anti-semitic moods.
This happened many times in history. But now their hope for Holocaust story, just to shup up everybody. But this only will upper the level at which the blow up can happen.
It reminds me a story abot the frog and the scorpion.
S asks F - can you cross the river with me on your back? No, you'll bite me. No,no if I'll do it we both will drown. Ok, sit down ...
On the middle of the river S bites F. What did you do, you've promissed ?! Sorry, I just could not resist
And reading comments here one can see that not all are happy with living together.
Don’t think for one second the Zios did not control Obama too. Of course they did, Obama made more Jewish than any President before him.
I believe 9/11 was the culmination of a decades long coup, by the Zionists, over Washington. The Zionist Jews now own DC, MSM, Hollywood, Wall Street, you name it, advertising…and with that control they are working to destroy this nation and the west.
Surely you jest, twice; 1) “give Palestinians” a piece of land they already [in just law and good morals] own?
2) “the healing can begin on all sides?” Exactly what “healing” do alien invaders [by 'stealth' = British assisted = i.e. Balfour], need? What they [heirs & successors] need is to be prosecuted, if[WHEN!] found guilty and appropriately punished.
*All* non–native residents of the nasty little illegitimate entity thrust into the middle of the oil-sands of the planet are beneficiaries of the ultimate war-crime = aggressive war for Lebensraum = murdering for soil.
The only land Zs may call their own is the ~6% they managed to purchase before 1947, often of poor quality at highest rates from absentee-owners. All the rest they squat upon is improperly alienated = in common talk, stolen
Only ‘just&possible’ remedy, seems to me = RoR+R*3 = Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation. rgds
This article should remove doubts in anyone’s mind that Jews are in total control of the United States.
The Zionists are destroying America, and why, because we fight their wars, pay their taxes, we give them everything they want and they still hate us!
Zionist Jews have disdain for all goy. Non-Jews are animals to be used for their benefit.
Jews hold the same opinion of free speech as corporate executives hold of economic competition to be eliminated as quickly as possible.
Thank you for your honesty. Its gob-smackingly novel. Also, it clearly demonstrates your degenerate anti-humanism. Thanks again.
Jews attained power in America through gangsterism, subversion and a thousand forms of betrayal against their host society.
There will be a reckoning.
9/11 Truth is taking hold in America. I’d be packing my bags if I were you. I hear that Alpha Centauri is nice this time of year. There likely will be no camps this time.
The more that the usual enemies of free speech try to stop the growing awareness of Zionist crimes / lies, the worse it becomes for Zionists.
Everyone knows it, parasitical Zionist liars use the 'holocau$t' fraud as a cover for their hatred and violence. However, the charade is over when we say it’s over.
They need us, we do not need them.We are seeing that the 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
Only liars demand censorship.
I don’t care whether holocaust narrative is true or not.
The holocaust is a blank cheque that wore out years & years ago.
It now JUSTIFIES nothing.
Israel needs to stop its victimhood crap: its laughable.
But you can really nail them by pointing out the utter fakery of the impossible storyline.
Like it or not, until that is done en masse, nothing will change.Cheers. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.comAnd why do Jews want '6M' of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.
On the contrary, during the closing weeks of the campaign, Trump became quite explicit concerning his fealty to Israel and Netanyahu. And after winning the presidency, has not once failed to demonstrate it.
This is very true. There is justifiably a lot of criticism of the dishonesty of the MSM and its obeisance to the narrative. This insures that the average American is pretty much clueless about the extent our culture and our government are essentially controlled by the interests of the Zionists–to the detriment of our interests as Americans.
But this begs the question: Why can’t some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control of a large newspaper or news network and attempt to make the news and editorial pages more honest and reflective? What is stopping the wealthy non-Jewish population in our country from recognizing the danger to our republic of the monolithlic control of the news media by Jews and actually doing the nation and the world a great service by opening up a news organization that is not so biased towards the interests of the Zionists?
It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic. Instead their money goes to causes like Africa and educational scams of no real value.
I had always hoped some non-Jewish American would make a ton of money from a scam like facebook or google or youtube and then use the money from that scam to do some good and reset the narrative.
Unfortunately, the big money from the scams is going to make our society even less free and open than it was before the scams.
U.S. National Debt Clock
source: http://www.usdebtclock.org/
“Lawsuit Warns $234 Billion in Aid to Israel Violates US Law”
source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/lawsuit-warns-234-billion-in-aid-to-israel-violates-us-law-against-supporting-secret-nuclear-states/5585637
“Israel’s Money Machine”
source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/israels-money-machine/5618180
A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
I'd add 'that is democray', in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.
5.3 million about 1.7% of the population, I think there is something at play more pressing than the vote.
Perhaps Geraldi should take a page from the PLO - that organization claims Jezus was the first palestinian and not a Zionist Jew. Perhaps Geraldi's target should be organized christendom rather than the western body politic where Zionists and Jews enjoy substantial support because of the Zionist - Jewis - christianized society.
The Catholic church single handedly kept the Jewish threat at bay for 1820 years.
It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.
Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their "dirty work" for them...
Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back" against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles.
Perhaps it’s because, in addition to their alleged ‘Samson option’ pointed at whole nations (“Most European capitals are targets for our air force,” say) the Zs have got some sort of ‘doomsday option’ pointed at the so-called ‘elites?’ Would be SOP for the Khazar-mafia. The people I hold as ‘most irresponsible’ are the so-called ‘academics.’ They are supposed to be thinkers, yet most seem unable to think their way out of a wet paper bag. The people I hold as ‘most responsible’ for the world’s plight are the presumably large majority of non-Zionist jews; they demonstrate daily “no sense, no feeling.” A pox on them all, and their illegitimate house.
The "power outage" in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical "sleight of hand", as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the "power outage" without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel's nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for "the big one". As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel's benefit, another "incident" on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel's benefit. Israel's "samson option" is a real threat to "light one off" in a European or American city, if Israel's interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets "foreign aid" in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
“She was promptly lambasted by the usual suspects including Howard Stern”
Way to go Howard! We love you!
I heard his critique of Lorde. It was spot on and hilarious!
It also reached infinitely more viewers than Giraldi can ever dream of reaching.
– with every reason. After all, your primary ‘prestige project’ is the ethnic cleansing by genocidal murder/theft of a land never to be yours, if for no other reason than UNSC242, let alone morally, legally or ‘procedurally.’
By the latter, I refer to you and yours absurd claim: “Some ‘god’ = supernatural being promised it to us!” Absolute and utter crap, given the Ashkenazi origin = somewhere in the pampas/steppes north of the Caucasus. Do you have an escape plan?
Jewish Supremacism is actually a function of the God of the Old Testament. Nothing wrong with that for a believing Christian. After all, Christianity derives it’s reason for existing from the Jewish prophets who anticipated the coming of the Messiah. In that world, the Jews ARE God’s chosen people.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments--nothing more.
The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status--not true of judaism.
Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock--subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II eumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ's murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them--the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Looking back throughout history, jews have ALWAYS got others to do their dirty work (wars) for them, quite often financing both sides.
Islam and judaism are closely related, the Koran having many of the same attributes as judaism, when it comes to a supremacist attitude. You see, both the Islamic Koran and jewish Talmud promote their respective brands of supremacy, making it OK to lie, cheat, and steal from non-believers, each promoting certain laws for believers that exact greater punishment imposed on non-believers, while promoting no or little punishment for believers that transgress against non-believers.
Islam must be given credit for honoring Jesus Christ and his mother Mary, while jewish texts denigrate both Jesus Christ and Mary.
That being said, it could be ascertained that Islam is an arabicized form of judaism.
Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries. It is time to repeat the practice for number 110.
Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.
Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.
Free speech only exists until TPTB say stop. They (TPTB) prefer that shaming will inhibit free speech (i.e. Political Correctness), but if that doesn’t work, laws can and will be made. After all, the Constitution is a living document and as such is open to interpretation.
“Britain became one of the first countries to use the definition of antisemitism agreed upon earlier in the year at a conference of the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).”
Oliver Cromwell – Mr WASP himself, the very epitome of the culture – was smart enough to know that the above was inherent in his alliance with Jews.
WASP culture was formed by a Judaizing heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. Ideas have consequences.
Perhaps Geraldi should take a page from the PLO - that organization claims Jezus was the first palestinian and not a Zionist Jew. Perhaps Geraldi's target should be organized christendom rather than the western body politic where Zionists and Jews enjoy substantial support because of the Zionist - Jewis - christianized society.
Good luck with that. “Give us the child for the first five years, and he will not depart from the ways of Buddha”.
Christian indoctrination begins early, and is almost impossible to overcome. People give up the idea of Santa Clause, but belief in a higher power that forgives all sin and rewards the individual with eternal life is right up there with faith in a new lottery ticket. Hope springs eternal.
'Live' with it. Yes, 'religious indoctrination' works - but essentially only on dim-wits. Too bad there's too many of those = no hope, really.
It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.
A very large number of English speaking Evangelicals, true children of Oliver Cromwell and WASP culture, would knowingly choose Satan and Hell rather than repent of their false theology and the evil consequences it has spread globally.
Oh, yeah?
Kindly prove the existence of your ‘God.’
Barry did more for israel than you could possibly imagine …..deepened the M.E. chaos to a whole new level. He’s completely destabilized all her enemies.
Someone forwarded me this video.
Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.
————————————-
Together, we are the solution
WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.
America’s corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.
The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money’s grip on politics. It will:
Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can’t do both.
End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.
Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
Together, we’re building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.
In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.
Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.
Local action, national political power.
Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.
Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that’s what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.
https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/
https://represent.us/about/
Months ago, Phil Giraldi wisely admonished people, particularly U.R. commenters to "stick together." And today, you wisely passed on video that suggests, "Together, we are the solution."
I agree but it's becoming clear that Americans who are prospering by having special talents and subsequent privileges do not need a "solution" and "sticking together" with "have nots" is anathema.
I support P.G. in that "boycotting Israel is the right thing to do." However, when it comes to business & maximizing jackpot, the act of boycotting Israel goes the way of the old song, "breaking up is hard to do."
I know you are Canadian, geokat, and you must be familiar with Canadian rocker, Neil Young. As a fan, I know he did a show in Caesaria, Israel, during mid-1990's. The Jews really tuned into his singing "Rocking in the free world."
Come July 2014, has-been radical Neil Young & Crazy Horse planned a Tel Aviv concert
He took flack, geo, from some real deals, including the principled Roger Waters who posted a strong facebook appeal to Young, below.
"Many activist groups had criticised Young's announcement of an Israeli concert, including a notable campaign by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters. After Waters' letter to Young, sent via the singer's manager, received no response, Waters published it on his Facebook page. "Woody Guthrie would turn in his grave. Neil Young!" Waters wrote. "[Y]our songs have always been redolent of love and humanity and compassion for your fellow man and woman. I find it hard to believe that you would turn your back on the indigenous people of Palestine."
Thanks, geo!
Mossad is the prime suspect in the never solved murder of Swedish prime minister Palme, who was no friend of Israel.
Anna Lyndh, Swedish prime minister to be, who wanted a EU economic boycott of Israel, was murdered accidentally by, if I remember correctlty a Serb, who 'followed voices in his head'.
IF Mossad engineered this, then I must say that they're quite capable.
But, of course, also the death of Diana is ascribed to Mossad, Israel did possibly not like the prospect of Muslim stepfather for the future British king.
The Mossad is very capable of doing all that.
Here is an extremely important question: What do the CIA, the Mossad, and Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Presidency all have in common?
They are all offspring of the British Empire’s Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.
WASP culture was necessary for the Mossad.
The online book retailers Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble have become Zionist occupied territory, too, as detailed at http://www.unz.com/article/books-banned-by-banned-books-week and https://codoh.com/library/document/4286.
Any, all and every book objectively analyzing the history of the Holocaust is totally expunged.
Would this have anything to do with free speech?
Doesn’t the very presence of this article contradict your claim?
Kindly allow me to acquaint you with a principle espoused by JKG, amongst others, of ‘countervailing power.’ Also, recall Newton’s 3rd. In laymen’s language, the further you push your bullshit, the bigger the eventual resistance-reaction.
The higher they try to fly, the harder they will fall.
And they *will* fall; Murphy insists.
But then lying, cheating, theft and murder is not really ‘high,’ just common-criminal.
You should realize that it's almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.
Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.
The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.
The population of the entire Russian Empire was 180 million in 1916. So you are claiming that a third of them were killed in the course of the Bolshevik revolution? From 1917-1924? Or even including up through Stalin’s purges? Seems excessive.
You know the con game: one makes statements that are excessive, with inflated numbers, and the other uses that to suggest that all commentary that fails to bow to Zionism is necessarily ignorant/exaggerated/mindlessly filled with hate.
I used to have some respect for this man which has evaporated along with this individual’s sense of proportion and self-respect.
I hear a lot of bad, bad things about bad, bad Israel. Not one word about Saudi or Mexican subversion.
Also, evidently, the U.S. is a big, dumb bull that can be lead around by the nose-ring. The Joos are these evil, scheming, super-powerful mega-demons who are evidently invincible.
Haha, BDS is not going to ride to your rescue. It is nothing but a bunch of communist and Islamist losers on college campuses in the US, Canada, and Europe. Communists and Islamists working together couldn’t even defeat Israel back when they were tough, chain smoking men like Brezhnev and Arafat. You think it will somehow work now when it is pajama boy Guardian writers and Linda Sarsour? lol.
You cannot undo the Zionist narrative without first undoing, as it were, the culture that made it possible: WASP.
WASP culture was born of, formed by, a Judaizng heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. It is a given that wherever WASP culture reigns there will be a great deal of pro-Zionism.
Is this one of those fake disagreements between 2 Zionist posters?
You know the con game: one makes statements that are excessive, with inflated numbers, and the other uses that to suggest that all commentary that fails to bow to Zionism is necessarily ignorant/exaggerated/mindlessly filled with hate.
But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.
The accidental emperor, Cl….Cl…..Claudius the Stammerer, had a severe infestation of trouble making jooies and chrissies in Rome circa 40 AD, causing endless annoyance to the citizenry. He solved the problem by clamping down on the chrissies and evicting the jooies. If we but had a Claudius now instead of a latter day Caligula who brags about porking the wives of his friends, retires early laying in bed alone gulping cheeseburgers while watching three TVs (porn?) and tweeting, and acts as a vessel for all the machinations of the conniving jooies. Can only imagine the mess created to the bed opening those mean little ketchup packets and errant fries…….
Christian indoctrination begins early, and is almost impossible to overcome. People give up the idea of Santa Clause, but belief in a higher power that forgives all sin and rewards the individual with eternal life is right up there with faith in a new lottery ticket. Hope springs eternal.
Right on! The hope being, of course, that some ‘god’ will save the believer’s miserable necks = [fictitious!] soul = eternal life. How sick, how very “Me, me, mee!” Haw. Kindly review the ‘conservation’ laws = matter/energy [protons, neutrons, electrons and photons, then deeper into the quarks etc.] can neither be created nor destroyed. Never been disproved, despite many a ‘desperate’ attempt by same believers. Nor, and not so incidentally, can any message enter or leave our ‘matter-based’ universe = belief based on *zero* info, and since people are inescapably composed entirely of matter/energy, when they die, *nothing* can be ‘left over.’ Oops! No place for either creator, souls nor eternal life.
‘Live’ with it. Yes, ‘religious indoctrination’ works – but essentially only on dim-wits. Too bad there’s too many of those = no hope, really.
Our government has been purchased by Israel Firsters. The best thing the disenfranchised citizen can do is to support BDS. Don’t buy goods or services from US or foreign companies which invest in the Zionist enterprise. Fight back! Hit them where it hurts, in the pocket book!
Better tell that to the US Congress, the Gov’t of Israel and AIPAC. They seem to be shitting bricks over BDS.
Think of the goyim as jooie owned livestock……….
The time for boycotts has passed. Russia and China are not going to give up Syria. Israel and the U.S. can withdraw from Syria or get us all killed.
Its not just the leaders.
In the latest edition of “you just can’t make this sh*t up” category:
Virgin pulls Palestinian salad name from in-flight menu after complaints from Israel supporters
https://www.rt.com/news/418643-virgin-removes-palestinian-salad-israel/
quote:
An image of the in-flight menu was posted on the Israel Advocacy Movement Facebook page ..., who said: “I thought this was an Israeli salad...obviously [airline founder Richard] Branson showing his true colours...Israelis must boycott Virgin and Israel must ask for an explanation…
The negative reaction to the meal’s name saw it changed on the airline’s menu.
snip
... maftoul is the national dish of Palestine
haha definitely one for YCMTSU category! has anybody started a YCMTSU Watch site yet?
It’s a good question.
May I take a stab at it?
You see this pattern again and again. In every European country, Jews thrive by allying with the local white elite. Then always "something" goes wrong and they lose the support of their white allies and disaster follows.
Again and again. Is this happening now?
And what is this "something" that keeps on happening?
Well, if you look at Steve Sailers post today about congressman Schatz decrying the use of the term "Anglo Saxon" while congress is celebrating Jewish history month, maybe we can get an insight into this.
Eventually, Jews always become overweening, because of you start wanting power you can't have enough of it. Forgetting that Jews rose to power by forging alliances with the white elite according to time tested practice, they begin to think their position is entirely a product of their own amazing skills and talents. Plus, the jewush pathology is to always try to dominate more and more, to never be satisfied.
So Jews eventually turn on their white elite allies and try and go it alone, which is a bad misunderstanding of their own skills and abilites and the nature of their position.
Then follows the tragic phase of the Jewish historical cycle.
And the rest, is history.
By copying their methods, of course, the problem is that you become them.
My whole life, I have held in mild disdain the ideology of so many of my peers, that 'getting ahead' in life as all that matters. Such people view reading history or studying philosophy, climbing mountains, working on languages as idiotic and a waste of time. They think you should be reading the latest books by google management, working late, investing in fixer uppers, etc..., basically being a merchant, rather than building your character and your intellect.
This, to me, is a dismal thing. En masse, it just creates a class of financial 'wannabes' that, in the end, throw their peers under the bus for that delusion of'getting ahead'. And once they are there, those few that make it? Dissatisfaction, midlife crisis, affairs, divorce, etc....
No, the way is much simpler. The only force that can face down the jew is the moral force. The force that says, "no, you aren't going to turn our country into a heartless financial machine-you aren't going to dull us out with porn and perverse novels and movies. You aren't going flood us with lifeless modern art and pollute our cities with utilitarian, cheap, Bauhaus monstrosities."
Against such an uprising, the Jews (and the other Oligarchs) would be defenseless.
But it requires unity. It requires democrats giving up faggotry, baby murder. It requires Republicans give up delusional laisse faire exploitation.
This is the force the church used for millenia to defeat the Jews. It is the only way that still allows the West to keeps its identity as the force of art, literature, the beautiful, the intellectual and the good!
We are ruled only by our consent. Revoking that consent ends the rule of the oppressor instantly.
Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.Savor peace, and peace of mind.
Way to go Howard! We love you!
I heard his critique of Lorde. It was spot on and hilarious!
It also reached infinitely more viewers than Giraldi can ever dream of reaching.
I’d hate you to think of going off to bed feeling that you were being ignored, but you’re not the only hasbarat here today; soo many targets, soo little time… ever thought of getting some good ethics? You know; do unto others, do no harm? Help your fellows to go along to get along? OK; may sound like ‘have you stopped beating your wife,’ but some of those you ‘defend’ are ethnic cleansing Palestine, etc. – not nice.
If you look at Jewish history, they only succeed so long as they manage to ally themselves with the white elite. They always fall when they inevitably end up alienating the white elite, probably through over confidence.
You see this pattern again and again. In every European country, Jews thrive by allying with the local white elite. Then always “something” goes wrong and they lose the support of their white allies and disaster follows.
Again and again. Is this happening now?
And what is this “something” that keeps on happening?
Well, if you look at Steve Sailers post today about congressman Schatz decrying the use of the term “Anglo Saxon” while congress is celebrating Jewish history month, maybe we can get an insight into this.
Eventually, Jews always become overweening, because of you start wanting power you can’t have enough of it. Forgetting that Jews rose to power by forging alliances with the white elite according to time tested practice, they begin to think their position is entirely a product of their own amazing skills and talents. Plus, the jewush pathology is to always try to dominate more and more, to never be satisfied.
So Jews eventually turn on their white elite allies and try and go it alone, which is a bad misunderstanding of their own skills and abilites and the nature of their position.
Then follows the tragic phase of the Jewish historical cycle.
And the rest, is history.
White elites always join with Jews, because Jews are the quintessential elitists and initially show respect for white elites and accommodate them.
Eventually, Jews turn on their white elite allies and try and expel them from the alliance and become sole rulers, or perhaps ally with foreign elements (communits in Germany, immigrants today?), or at least become unbearably over-arrogant through misunderstanding the nature
of their position (Spain?).
So there is no great mystery in why, until now, white elites have not formed a rival power bloc to supplant Jews.
And perhaps, there is no great mystery that we see now the first signs of an emerging white rival power bloc, though it is tiny as of yet.
Buy her music.
Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.
————————————-
Together, we are the solution
WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.
https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A
America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.
The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:
Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.
Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.
In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.
Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.
Local action, national political power.
Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.
Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.
https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/
Thanks for sharing this! It’s good to see that someone is actually doing something about the problem rather than just whining about it. It is a long laborious process to get there from here, but other solutions don’t seem evident, so I am onboard with this.
Wake up, people. Sooner or later they will come for YOUR kids.
The zionists came for your grandparents with affirmative action and school desegregation starting 70 years ago. The Jews have created an economy where it is illegal to hire a White goy man.
A commenter on another site caught my eye. He wrote:
Rather prescient of Belloc in light of the subsequent WW2.
More importantly, given the repetition of this cycle through time, an Israel-firster should be very afraid these days as all the precursors to historical expulsion are present today, waiting for the spark that will start the blaze. Replace “European” with “American” in the above dissertation and the similarity is remarkable. Despite all the failings of Donald Trump (and they are substantial), it would be ironic that he may be the provider of that spark.
Einstein is allegedly reputed to have defined insanity as repetitively performing the same act and expecting different results. One wonders why his co-religionists have failed to internalize that over several millenia despite their allegedly higher IQ.
We live in interesting times.
There is a ray of hope in Canada and the UK. Both have opposition party leaders that are pro-Palestine.
In Canada, the new NDP party leader – Jagmeet Singh – is pro-Palestinian. And in the UK, the Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is pro-Palestine, and has withstood the Jew political machine. Rank and file Labor Party members have backed him up. Some day he will be in power. The English-speaking world is waking up.
Except for a few arrogant Jew clowns, all the comments on this article are angrily denouncing Jews. It is not only the usual names – there are many many new ones.
Clearly, Mr. Giraldi’s words are having an effect.
There is starting to be a two-sided fight – not a one-sided dictatorship. The Jews cannot win a real fight.
Think Peace — Art
This law is a goldmine for Israel which no one seems to notice, while being catastrophic for the American consumer and business community. Domestic terrorism, false flags, never have just one goal in mind, but several, some immediate, some long term goals. This law is extraordinarily broad and not specific and can be used to progress many of Israels agendas. This law could lead Israel, and Jewish business interests to flood the American market with its products, displacing American and, otherwise, European, Oriental markets to the detriment of the American consumer who would have no choice, but to buy their products, at their costs. It would place many small businesses into bankruptcy, and/or place their owners in jail, for refusing to refusing to sell or market unpopular, or inferior products that, most likely carry a far greater cost. This law must not happen- it would lead to America complete capitulation to the NWO.
To summarize –
White elites always join with Jews, because Jews are the quintessential elitists and initially show respect for white elites and accommodate them.
Eventually, Jews turn on their white elite allies and try and expel them from the alliance and become sole rulers, or perhaps ally with foreign elements (communits in Germany, immigrants today?), or at least become unbearably over-arrogant through misunderstanding the nature
of their position (Spain?).
So there is no great mystery in why, until now, white elites have not formed a rival power bloc to supplant Jews.
And perhaps, there is no great mystery that we see now the first signs of an emerging white rival power bloc, though it is tiny as of yet.
Yet, Ron Unz seems doing just that what many non-Jewish Americans are not willing to do. In fact, Ron Unz should officially be declared an American National Treasure for preserving the spirit of US Constitution and Republic. In ironic twist, Ron Unz is a Jew. But generally, your message is correct–Israeli influence on US should be dramatically reduced since it goes contrary to American national interests and, considering US global weight, against global order.
Yes, I'm serious. The problem for the Zionists is, there aren't enough of them. Many people have noticed how stupid recent U.S. policies have been (recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital seriously backfiring all over the world; sanctions on Russian oligarchs greatly increasing Putin's leverage over those crooks; and so on). That is because the Zionists are stretched to the limit, personnel-wise, and they are scraping the bottom of their talent barrel.
When they crack, the backlash will be horrendous, not only against the Zionists but also against the Jews in general. Only voices like this site, owned as you say by a Jew, and honest people like Professor Stephen F. Cohen, have any hope of moderating anti-Zionism.
Things change. Looking at several websites I do see now that even retards are rising up against destructive Zionists social engineering.
Anyway I am only asking who has given to them that right? Who has given them right to social engineer the nations. And here is the more important question! Why leadership of the nations so willingly cooperate with Zionist destructive engineering of their own people.
And why these traitorous governments are not called up to be responsible for their actions.
…………………………………………………………………
And what about people?
Silence of the lambs.
Hey, they ought to be able to work this out. Maybe Lorde can just write a song about the part in Night where little four-year old Shmooli BoPeep carried his piano on his back for the 100-mile forced march to Buchenwald in a tornado tsunami blizzard, and then he played a medley from Fiddler on the Roof in the gas chamber and got hanged for it and he bobbed around for like three days, Ack-gak-ack, cause he only weighed twelve pounds, and the sun went out at noon and everybody was all profoundly moved and shit.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/10/21/truth-and-fiction-in-elie-wiesels-night/
The group eventually was ineffective and broke apart in all but name. The professor had learned from declassified documents that the British government had paid people to play those positions so the arguments would ruin the group. The group's original interests in things such as the Irish language and its place in Indo-European linguistics and literary studies al got blown up.
The professor then said he would bet everything he had that in any KKK group in the US even by 1960, that as many as a quarter of members would have been paid informants for the Feds.
That prof was a 1950s style Liberal anti-Communist who also feared the US spy agencies as far too much like the KGB.
Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.
————————————-
Together, we are the solution
WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.
https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A
America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.
The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:
Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.
Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.
In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.
Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.
Local action, national political power.
Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.
Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.
https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/
The “Team” webpage was conveniently deactivated but can be found at archive.org for the time being. See link below. The head is Josh Silver who is the CEO of Represent.us. This group is another injection into the controlled dialectic. Like Antifa, BLM, ADL, SPLC, Stormfront, Breitbart, Right Stuff, etc. that are all funded by various Zionist interests. This is another well-financed “grass roots” creation and proxy group used to herd, isolate, and control individuals who cannot relate to the current political spectrum. These are pied pipers and are no different than other cult leaders of identity groups that try to steer potential group threats away from the hegemony of the technocrats and global bankers. The highly-produced video is a complete give away. https://web.archive.org/web/20130115165716/http://unitedrepublic.org/about/team/
Their homepage features "Unrig the System" (theme stolen from Cynthia McKinney and Robert Steele). As you say, pied pipers of controlled dialectic. However, this is where the money is. The alternative is lurking in the fringe shadows, ranting impotently. The disaffected gather in bubbles like this [UR] to blow their wad.
Mossad is the prime suspect in the never solved murder of Swedish prime minister Palme, who was no friend of Israel.
Anna Lyndh, Swedish prime minister to be, who wanted a EU economic boycott of Israel, was murdered accidentally by, if I remember correctlty a Serb, who 'followed voices in his head'.
IF Mossad engineered this, then I must say that they're quite capable.
But, of course, also the death of Diana is ascribed to Mossad, Israel did possibly not like the prospect of Muslim stepfather for the future British king.
Go back to Lord Moyne in 1944, Count Bernadotte and Colonel Serot back in 1948 and several attempts to murder British Foreign minister Ernest Bevins all to achieve the Zionist state
Quick somebody alert Linda Sarsour and her Twitter followers that the Zionists are the ones that are for school desegregation and affirmative action! Because they are seriously confused on this point.
A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
I'd add 'that is democray', in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.
“A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.”
He doesn’t need their vote, only about 2 percent of our population is Jewish, he needs their money.
Many non voters are registered to vote but will not stoop to vote for the lesser evil..
In Canada, the new NDP party leader - Jagmeet Singh - is pro-Palestinian. And in the UK, the Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is pro-Palestine, and has withstood the Jew political machine. Rank and file Labor Party members have backed him up. Some day he will be in power. The English-speaking world is waking up.
Except for a few arrogant Jew clowns, all the comments on this article are angrily denouncing Jews. It is not only the usual names – there are many many new ones.
Clearly, Mr. Giraldi’s words are having an effect.
There is starting to be a two-sided fight – not a one-sided dictatorship. The Jews cannot win a real fight.
Think Peace --- Art
Hey Genius
Singh visited Israel this past August on a trip paid for by a right wing pro-Israel group.
He did speak in favor of Canadian BDS groups being able to freely express their views. However, he has made it painfully clear he did not necessarily endorse or support these views.
Singh is already getting a lot of flack from the pro-Palestinian crowd that he is not the friend they thought he would be.
Don’t worry, we Jews control Canada as strongly as we control the US!
Sherm
PS – How are the PORK and beans?
Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.
————————————-
Together, we are the solution
WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.
https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A
America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.
The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:
Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.
Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.
In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.
Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.
Local action, national political power.
Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.
Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.
https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/
Yes, looks good. They are uniting left and right. That’s rare. At the same time (as with everything) caveat emptor. Take a look at who they are. I only recognize a few names…. some good, others questionable. They have some very deep pocket [$100K] donors. Proceed, but with caution.
https://represent.us/about/
C&D, they [Represent.Us] have an office in San Francisco with a job opening. You could get in on this. [See #103 by Jon Baptist.] There’s something to be said for infiltration.
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
And I fear they can, Germany built them the best submarines in the world, one or two for free, 'Wiedergutmachung'.
The BIG Q would then be, could the Zs ever afford to carry out such a threat? Surely, just as night follows day, *NO* known jew in the entire world would survive long 'in the wild' in the subsequent next few days; *ALL* would be instantly locked up and that for ever, if not outright lynched. rgds
I cringe when I hear well-meaning people talk about out judeo-Christian heritage.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments–nothing more.
The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status–not true of judaism.
Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock–subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II eumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ’s murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them–the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Looking back throughout history, jews have ALWAYS got others to do their dirty work (wars) for them, quite often financing both sides.
Islam and judaism are closely related, the Koran having many of the same attributes as judaism, when it comes to a supremacist attitude. You see, both the Islamic Koran and jewish Talmud promote their respective brands of supremacy, making it OK to lie, cheat, and steal from non-believers, each promoting certain laws for believers that exact greater punishment imposed on non-believers, while promoting no or little punishment for believers that transgress against non-believers.
Islam must be given credit for honoring Jesus Christ and his mother Mary, while jewish texts denigrate both Jesus Christ and Mary.
That being said, it could be ascertained that Islam is an arabicized form of judaism.
Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries. It is time to repeat the practice for number 110.
It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.
The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants who were involved in the “modernization” of the Catholic Church.
Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their “dirty work” for them…
Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back” against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles.
Where is the Church in the face of Israeli apartheid, the jailing of children, torture, and million-man open air prisons? What would Jesus say to that – what is the Church saying – like almost NOTHING?
So where is the Church on the ME wars instigated by Israel? Jesus has said “blessed are the peace makers.” Where are the Church led peace movements demanding the end to these wars?
The Church honestly and rightly claims that Jesus suffered and died for idealistic righteousness – but the Church slinks away from confronting Israel’s wrong doing. What gives?
Why is the Church infighting about who has power over divorce, while Jesus’ virtuous legacy goes unattended and undone?
It is time for the Pope and the Catholic Church to reverse course and take on the Jews. If not them – WHO?
For sure the Jews will do everything dirty to fight back – but they cannot win, because they are the wrong doers.
The Catholic Church standing for something good and real – will prevail --- doing good, it will reclaim its standing with humanity.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Considering its history, it would be fitting if a Jesuit would put the Jews back in their place as humanity’ bottom feeders.
May I take a stab at it?
I certainly give your argument merit, and don’t disagree with some points, but I offer a different view.
By copying their methods, of course, the problem is that you become them.
My whole life, I have held in mild disdain the ideology of so many of my peers, that ‘getting ahead’ in life as all that matters. Such people view reading history or studying philosophy, climbing mountains, working on languages as idiotic and a waste of time. They think you should be reading the latest books by google management, working late, investing in fixer uppers, etc…, basically being a merchant, rather than building your character and your intellect.
This, to me, is a dismal thing. En masse, it just creates a class of financial ‘wannabes’ that, in the end, throw their peers under the bus for that delusion of’getting ahead’. And once they are there, those few that make it? Dissatisfaction, midlife crisis, affairs, divorce, etc….
No, the way is much simpler. The only force that can face down the jew is the moral force. The force that says, “no, you aren’t going to turn our country into a heartless financial machine-you aren’t going to dull us out with porn and perverse novels and movies. You aren’t going flood us with lifeless modern art and pollute our cities with utilitarian, cheap, Bauhaus monstrosities.”
Against such an uprising, the Jews (and the other Oligarchs) would be defenseless.
But it requires unity. It requires democrats giving up faggotry, baby murder. It requires Republicans give up delusional laisse faire exploitation.
This is the force the church used for millenia to defeat the Jews. It is the only way that still allows the West to keeps its identity as the force of art, literature, the beautiful, the intellectual and the good!
We are ruled only by our consent. Revoking that consent ends the rule of the oppressor instantly.
Actually, I sort of hinted at this in a very opaque way in my last line "separation", etc.
I was gonna write more about it but ended up focusing on "power blocs".
Specifically, why no white "power bloc" emerges to combat the Jewish "power bloc" - because it will only emerge when Jews cease sharing power with elite whites, a process that may be in its beginning stages.
But the larger and more important question, which you are right to raise, is - is there a way to avoid being dominated by Jews that does not involve copying their methods - a white "power bloc"? For instance, writers like Vox Day seem to be offering us a white version of Judaism. This may be great for Day and the white elite that gathers around him, but how will this improve the lot of the average white man? Like Jews, Day supports extreme right wing economic policies.
So is there a "third way"?
As you say, it has to be in setting up an alternative way of life rather than directly confronting the current power system. Morality and an appreciation for the delicate things you mention cannot be used to directly confront power, but can be used as the basis for a new kind of life. Eventually, power will collapse.
However, every society will have its elite -depressed people who above all seek external validation for deficient feelings of self worth. Jews may be paradigmatic examples of this pathology, but whites have plenty of people like this too.
We must find a place for people like your friends who care only for money and accomplishment and such, or they will try and create a "white Judaism" , like Day.
What if we offered our own white malcontents formal validation - a hierarchy with rank and title, along with wealth of course but not so much - would this tempt them to join us rather than setting up a white version of Judaism or joining Jews ?
After all, ambitious whites defected to the Jewish camp only after the collapse of formal hierarchies in white societies, and the spread of democracy. Maybe, they could no longer get their drug - external validation for insecure egos - within white societies, and they fell into the arms of the Jews who offered them all the elitism they wanted?
If we made Vox Day a Baron or an Earl, would he still support extreme right wing economic policies designed to make him feel superior? His superiority would be acknowledged, might this take the edge off his need?
So, instead of confronting Jews or setting up "white Judaism" as the only alternative, maybe we can tempt elite whites to join forces with us by giving them a much better way to get the external validation they crave, a system of formal hierarchy, that allows people like you and I to pursue our very different values.
Crazy, but worth thinking about!
I further elucidate these ideas in the karlin iq thread.
Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.
————————————-
Together, we are the solution
WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.
https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A
America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.
The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:
Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.
Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.
In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.
Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.
Local action, national political power.
Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.
Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.
https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/
Hi geokat62,
Months ago, Phil Giraldi wisely admonished people, particularly U.R. commenters to “stick together.” And today, you wisely passed on video that suggests, “Together, we are the solution.”
I agree but it’s becoming clear that Americans who are prospering by having special talents and subsequent privileges do not need a “solution” and “sticking together” with “have nots” is anathema.
I support P.G. in that “boycotting Israel is the right thing to do.” However, when it comes to business & maximizing jackpot, the act of boycotting Israel goes the way of the old song, “breaking up is hard to do.”
I know you are Canadian, geokat, and you must be familiar with Canadian rocker, Neil Young. As a fan, I know he did a show in Caesaria, Israel, during mid-1990′s. The Jews really tuned into his singing “Rocking in the free world.”
Come July 2014, has-been radical Neil Young & Crazy Horse planned a Tel Aviv concert
He took flack, geo, from some real deals, including the principled Roger Waters who posted a strong facebook appeal to Young, below.
“Many activist groups had criticised Young’s announcement of an Israeli concert, including a notable campaign by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. After Waters’ letter to Young, sent via the singer’s manager, received no response, Waters published it on his Facebook page. “Woody Guthrie would turn in his grave. Neil Young!” Waters wrote. “[Y]our songs have always been redolent of love and humanity and compassion for your fellow man and woman. I find it hard to believe that you would turn your back on the indigenous people of Palestine.”
Thanks, geo!
The zionist jews, where jews in total see to have on average a ten point higher IQ, never envisaged how Israel would demonstrate judaism to the world, in any case as few jews denounce Israel.
Jabotinski in 1923 wrote ‘The Iron Wall’, a wall of bajonets, that was the one and only zionist ethic.
He was honest, he wrote explicitly that the Palestinians would never voluntary give away their land, and he wrote that zionists would never be able to compensate them financially.
The weird thing is that Israel now can, the Arab League peace proposal is in essence that jews leave the territory stolen and occupied after and in 1967, and that Israel pays compensation for what was stolen and destroyed prior to 1967.
A calculation based on the compensation asked for or talked about around 1948 for every Palestinian family driven away, with compounded interest, until now, is less than maintaining the IDF.
Do not ask me to produce the calculation, I made it a long time ago.
What is not in this cost benefit analysis is that Israeli jews can feel safe for the first time in thier lives
Alas, Eisenhower in his farewell speech, warned for the USA industrial-military complex, I fear that the Israeli industrial-military complex is relatively stronger in Israel than the USA one in the USA.
In other words, peacefully, democratically, it will never happen.
It is as with the EU ‘too many careers and institutions are built on it’.
And so, in both cases, forward to the bitter end.
Former EU EP chairman Schulz did not become chancellor, did not become minister for foreign affairs, and just resigned as chairman of the SPD, the German socialist party.
And yet, Brussels talks about making the west Balkan countries EU members.
Maybe it helps the idiots in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem that idiots also still rule the EU.
And the Netherlands, just read the words ‘the lying Dutchman’.
The "power outage" in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical "sleight of hand", as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the "power outage" without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel's nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for "the big one". As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel's benefit, another "incident" on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel's benefit. Israel's "samson option" is a real threat to "light one off" in a European or American city, if Israel's interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets "foreign aid" in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
The threat is to nuke all western capitals.
And I fear they can, Germany built them the best submarines in the world, one or two for free, ‘Wiedergutmachung’.
apparently not just what they can say, but clearly, what they simply think
Downing Street chooses its words carefully, especially in a statement specifically put out by them to clarify what they mean by their new definition of illegal anti-Semitism.
being anti-Semitic, doesn’t even go as far as voicing or agitating towards anything construed as anti-Semitism, but simply means “being” ‘anti-Semitic’. IOW what is held quietly in your own heart – is now a thoughtcrime.
behavior can be interpreted in a wide range of ways. I’m reminded of how Rand Paul was criticized
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/414746/unenthused-rand-paul-lifelessly-applauds-netanyahu-speech-brendan-bordelon
for his less than orgiastic applause for Bibi when he was at the podium of the congressional chamber- scolding Obama to the gushing cheers of members of Obama’s own party.
clearly, Rand Paul’s behavior betrayed an illegal state of being.
when being something (regardless of any acts committed) is illegal, then we’ve crossed over into Orwell’s nightmare, even as I write this.
It was terribly dangerous to let your thoughts wander when you were in any public place or within range of a telescreen. The smallest thing could give you away. A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself — anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide. In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: facecrime, it was called.
— George Orwell, 1984
and that’s what Rand was guilty of… facecrime.
Kimmy on Sartre.
https://www.newcriterion.com/issues/1985/9/the-war-according-to-sartre
(Having read your argument again, I think we are arguing similar things-separation. I’m just refining that MORAL separation would be enough even without physical separation)
lolz @ free speech. The pro-free speech websites of the internet are for the DOD /Homeland Security. The flock are always reminded to go ahead and say whatever they want.
Nothing quite says free speech like telling everyone to think Israel is the problem. Only the CIA wants to help the slaves hate the other jewish slaves. Each slave is nourished with daily rations of propaganda that aren’t necessarily anti-semitic. After ingestion the slaves develop and blossom predictably into more desirable animals on the farm.
The US has a super big and expensive military to waste most of your tax money plus heavily armed cops to keep the awake people down. The federal military will make many more Americans homeless, unemployed or working as slaves in a federal prison to make furniture for the federal military some of which gets shipped to Israel, along with jet planes and super secret social media equipment.
Grew up in an extremely violent and dysfunctional family environment. With two stubborn brothers and a tough psychopathic father.
Conditions were a tender box, and the slightest spark would set us off, as my older brother and I fought full-tilt knock-down drag-out, for many years.
One day my mother offered some advice, “just ignore your brother, no matter what he may say.” I tried it and the fighting stopped.
My father had a whipping ritual, which went on for many years. Without notice, one of us would get dragged into a bedroom, the door slammed shut behind us, and his high-energy beatings would begin.
One particular day while he was laying into me with every ounce of energy he could muster, I didn’t flinch or cry or beg him to stop. I just calmly looked him in the eyes and said, “that doesn’t hurt.”
As I recall, that was the last time he whipped me.
Fighting, feuds, arguments are all pointless, as nobody really ever “wins.” In fact, both sides always sustain loses.
Best way to avoid a street fight is to neutralize the ego, and keep one’s mouth shut.
Best way to avoid trouble with an annoying neighbor, is to let the issue ride. No drama, period.
Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.
Believe it or not, there’s a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.
The more one’s willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it’s willing to work with you.
Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it’s here in abundance, to be had by all.
Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.
Savor peace, and peace of mind.
If someone robs you, the best policy may indeed be to do nothing and hope the thief’s own arrogance will some day prove to be his doom at the hands of someone with more stamina; but does that really constitute a moral response you could proudly teach your kids?
What are we to advise Lorde to do? To tell them that being sidelined at the Grammies doesn’t bother her? (Maybe she can still tour Israel but sing in falsettos.)
The “team” is on this page. https://represent.us/about/ Also a link to all their donors.
Their homepage features “Unrig the System” (theme stolen from Cynthia McKinney and Robert Steele). As you say, pied pipers of controlled dialectic. However, this is where the money is. The alternative is lurking in the fringe shadows, ranting impotently. The disaffected gather in bubbles like this [UR] to blow their wad.
Hey biz, you forgot the stuff they say about how Israel is in breach of Symington-Glenn for robbing NUMEC blind, and now no more foreign aid for you, use your own money to blow the arms and legs off Palestinian babies.
http://irmep.org/CFP/S&G/116-cv-01610lo_r2.pdf
That really cheeses us Zionist genocidaires off. Hope Lorde doesn’t sing about that!
And I fear they can, Germany built them the best submarines in the world, one or two for free, 'Wiedergutmachung'.
They don’t need the submarines as the nukes have already been pre-positioned in the major urban areas and city centers. This is a major reason why Israel refuses to abide by international inspection laws, as it could not account for all of them. Almost none of them are in Israel, proper…
The number they have is not known.
Already positioned, not impossible.
What they think they accomplish by destroying all major western cities, I do not know.
What seems quite sure to me that any surviving jew over the whole world will be lynched.
What can accomplished by threatening to destroy all major cities I also wonder.
The fury of the whole world will be against Israel.
Sensible Israeli jews warned when the bomb was developed that it would not give security to Israel.
Perez did not listen.
Alas, as Uri Avnery writes 'the only language zionists understand is force'.
Thanks for your interesting response.
I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian - most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.
As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.
Is it really what we want?
Yup!
“While the Zionists try to make the rest of the World believe that the national consciousness of the Jew finds its satisfaction in the creation of a Palestinian state, the Jews again slyly dupe the dumb Goyim. It doesn’t even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organisation for their international world swindler, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.
It is a sign of their rising confidence and sense of security that at a time when one section is still playing the German, French-man, or Englishman, the other with open effrontery comes out as the Jewish race.”
Truer words were never written. Israel as the Jewish state is an affront to the other 99.9 percent of the world’s population. Its implies that the Jews- and only the Jews- may enjoy the role of protean “world citizens”, i.e., enjoy the rights of, say, an American or French citizen- with the privileged status of being part of the chosen – and at the same time have the full rights and benefits of Israeli nationality.
Israel is akin to a rural vacation villa/ criminal hideout for international Jewry, and it exists at the expense of the Christians and Muslims of Palestine.
Every great nation or culture has its founding myth. Unlike Israel’s, however, most of these contain a nucleus of historical truth. Israel’s founding myth is, in reality, based upon nothing but lies and calumnies against humanity at large. We all know the narrative that is central to that myth- the absolutely false, mendacious and absurd tale of the “sacred 6 million.” To those of European Christian descent, this pernicious fable is a poison affecting the cultural and societal bloodstream, destroying their patriotism and vitiating their spiritual roots.
This lie must finally be dealt with in the harshest terms if we are to survive as a cohesive culture and civilization.
Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.Savor peace, and peace of mind.
Great comment, thanks.
Will look into it.
The holocaust is a blank cheque that wore out years & years ago.
It now JUSTIFIES nothing.
Israel needs to stop its victimhood crap: its laughable.
Yes, it is truly ridiculous, but immensely profitable for them.
But you can really nail them by pointing out the utter fakery of the impossible storyline.
Like it or not, until that is done en masse, nothing will change.
Cheers.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
And why do Jews want ’6M’ of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.
The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
I think you misunderstand – Zionists don’t rule the world, they ruin it.
LOL!
Uhhhhhh,
Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.
Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.
Actually much of the Old Testament is a "history" of the Jews and other Israelite tribes suffering consequences of being conquered, enslaved, carried off, etc. when they fail to follow and fulfill what their God had chosen for them.
I told you before every time you do the Jews old testament crap I would post something about what Jews do today.
Jewish woman loses case on public prayer in council meetings
US Supreme Court ruling supports Christian invocation; all three Jewish judges dissented
By AP, JTA and Amanda Borschel-Dan 5 May 2014, 6:30 pm
The US Supreme Court. Christian prayer in public proceedings is OK.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says prayers at the start of town council meetings do not violate the Constitution even if they routinely stress Christianity.
Susan Galloway, a Jewish resident of the Rochester satellite town Greece, and her friend Linda Stephens began legal proceedings some seven years ago after becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the consistently Christian prayers opening every town council meeting. Galloway and Stephens began attending meetings in an effort to save the local public access channel, Galloway told JTA in a 2013 interview.
Galloway told JTA, “They’re asking us to bow our heads, they’re asking us to join them in the Lord’s Prayer, they’re asking us to stand — all of this is in the name of Jesus Christ… This one guy went on about the resurrection. We have preachers who stand there with their hands in the air.”
However, the court said in 5-4 decision Monday that the content of the prayers is not critical as long as officials make a good-faith effort at inclusion.
Among the dissenters were Jewish judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
The ruling was a victory for the town of Greece, New York, outside of Rochester.
But there is no proof whatsoever that God really chose the Jews. So until god verifies that he she or it chose the Jews why should anyone believe that?
If God actually exists.
Jabotinski in 1923 wrote 'The Iron Wall', a wall of bajonets, that was the one and only zionist ethic.
He was honest, he wrote explicitly that the Palestinians would never voluntary give away their land, and he wrote that zionists would never be able to compensate them financially.
The weird thing is that Israel now can, the Arab League peace proposal is in essence that jews leave the territory stolen and occupied after and in 1967, and that Israel pays compensation for what was stolen and destroyed prior to 1967.
A calculation based on the compensation asked for or talked about around 1948 for every Palestinian family driven away, with compounded interest, until now, is less than maintaining the IDF.
Do not ask me to produce the calculation, I made it a long time ago.
What is not in this cost benefit analysis is that Israeli jews can feel safe for the first time in thier lives
Alas, Eisenhower in his farewell speech, warned for the USA industrial-military complex, I fear that the Israeli industrial-military complex is relatively stronger in Israel than the USA one in the USA.
In other words, peacefully, democratically, it will never happen.
It is as with the EU 'too many careers and institutions are built on it'.
And so, in both cases, forward to the bitter end.
Former EU EP chairman Schulz did not become chancellor, did not become minister for foreign affairs, and just resigned as chairman of the SPD, the German socialist party.
And yet, Brussels talks about making the west Balkan countries EU members.
Maybe it helps the idiots in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem that idiots also still rule the EU.
And the Netherlands, just read the words 'the lying Dutchman'.
Israel is not at the top of the world IQ rankings, far from it.
You find the statement in
Thilo Sarrazin, 'Deutschland schafft sich ab, Wie wir unser Land aufs Spiel setzen', München 2010
Do not remember if he specifes a source.
But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.
But the world does; the actual, observable ‘hard data’ of an alien invasion following Herzl ["process of expropriation"], aided by the British in the person of traitor Balfour, strategy by Jabotinsky’s Iron Wall and arming of those aliens with Golda Meir’s $US50 mio, then an attack on the natives = murdering, thieving ethnic-cleansing, resulting in an illegitimate entity squatting on land they’ll never own. *That’s* incontrovertible evidence of the supreme war-crime for Lebensraum, for which kangaroo courts hanged alleged German order-givers.
As for fake-joos, fake news, etc., it’s not anti-Israel justice-seekers who are the filthy liars.
Belloc and his good friend Chesterton should be read carefully, book after book.
Big questions.
I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian – most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.
As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.
The problem also is that religion tends to get corrupted into power seeking.
True Christianity may be too extreme as a mainstream position and may, by denying the power hungry an outlet, ultimately be prone to subversion by elites - religion of love used to justify crusades.
True Christianity may work best limited to a small spiritual elite that serves as a reminder of the spirit while mainstream society must provide an outlet for the various personality types that make up a society, especially those who crave superior status.
We need balance.
I wrote about jews.
You find the statement in
Thilo Sarrazin, ‘Deutschland schafft sich ab, Wie wir unser Land aufs Spiel setzen’, München 2010
Do not remember if he specifes a source.
As far as I know Israel never admitted offiially that they have nuclear weapons.
The number they have is not known.
Already positioned, not impossible.
What they think they accomplish by destroying all major western cities, I do not know.
What seems quite sure to me that any surviving jew over the whole world will be lynched.
What can accomplished by threatening to destroy all major cities I also wonder.
The fury of the whole world will be against Israel.
Sensible Israeli jews warned when the bomb was developed that it would not give security to Israel.
Perez did not listen.
Alas, as Uri Avnery writes ‘the only language zionists understand is force’.
A MARINE, PISTOL DRAWN, STOPS 3 ISRAELI TANKS
By RICHARD HALLORAN, Special to the New York Times
Published: February 3, 1983
According to the Pentagon account, the confrontation began when the three British-built Centurion tanks moved north on a path toward the Marine company headquarters. They were about 300 yards from the Marine position when Captain Johnson stepped out to halt them.
''The lead Israeli tank stopped within a foot of him,'' the account said. Captain Johnson asked to speak to the senior Israeli, who dismounted after five minutes. Neither the Pentagon nor the Israeli Embassy made public the name of that officer, a lieutenant colonel reported to have been involved in two earlier incidents.
Captain Johnson told the Israeli officer that he had orders not to permit the tanks to pass. The Israeli said that he intended to proceed through the Marine position to a railroad track and that he also wanted to speak to a Marine general.
When Captain Johnson repeated his orders, the Israeli said he would pass through anyway and mounted his tank. ''At this point,'' the Pentagon statement said, ''the company commander drew and loaded his weapon and stated that the tanks would have to go over him to pass.''
The Pentagon said the lead Israeli Defense Force tank turned west, as if to go around Captain Johnson, and moved forward several yards. The other two tanks also began to move forward.
''The Marine company commander then mounted the first I.D.F. tank with his weapon drawn and told the senior Israeli officer to stop his tanks,'' the Pentagon statement said.
''The I.D.F. lieutenant colonel, after speaking on the radio, stopped his tanks. At approximately 9:50 A.M., all of the Israeli tanks departed southward to the old Sidon Road.''
Well said Skrik, The solution is there and very obvious to those that are willing to open their eyes. In addition to opening their eyes they have to boycott the MSM and seek out the truth in other formats. The truth will set our country free from the Zionist shackles.
Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.
Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.
You mean give Palestines their land back..it is their land to begin with.
As Joseph Sobran was quoting on the same topic: ‘Behind every apparent double standard lies an unconfessed single standard.’
With the tribe…. you have to play offence not defense…
Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.Savor peace, and peace of mind.
Fight in the TENDER box, Extremely cruel. Couldn’t have been it DP?
Not too worried about the reaper, just the hand that's going to be dealt in the next life.
But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.
Back when I was a young MA student, a professor in a seminar got off on Irish history. After that class, a couple us stayed to discuss some of the implications of things he’d raised during class. He told us a story of a late 19th century Irish group that was focused on various aspects of culture. The group had no overt political stance, and certainly not on Irish nationalism. But soon the group began to have new members who eventually began turning meetings into melees – some ardently demanding that everything be about Irish independence, and others calling that treason.
The group eventually was ineffective and broke apart in all but name. The professor had learned from declassified documents that the British government had paid people to play those positions so the arguments would ruin the group. The group’s original interests in things such as the Irish language and its place in Indo-European linguistics and literary studies al got blown up.
The professor then said he would bet everything he had that in any KKK group in the US even by 1960, that as many as a quarter of members would have been paid informants for the Feds.
That prof was a 1950s style Liberal anti-Communist who also feared the US spy agencies as far too much like the KGB.
As Israel seeks to create reasons to escalate tensions in the Middle East, how long until Uncle Sam enters a conflict that will surely divide and destroy this country and many others. Israel's longstanding objective of dominance in the Middle East will surely come to no good end. Will Americans ever wake up? By my analysis, I think not.
The Jews are in full whine mode because the US isn’t bombing Syria for them. Notice how the Jews refer to their bombings of Syria as fighting Iran, they use that propaganda nugget in everything concerning Syria .
Here is the Forward, Americas premier Jewish newspaper, peeing their pants and blaming the US for not warring for them. Anyone who thinks US Jews are Americans first , not Jews and Israel first isn’t paying attention…there are no bigger parasites or liars in the universe.
Note how the Forward editor says Tumps failure to confront Russia for Israel is illegal…lol
How Trump’s Refusal To Confront Russia May End Up Hurting Israel
”The frightening flare-up involving Syria and Iran this past weekend was not just some far away event that concerns only those of us worried about Israel’s security on its volatile northern border. It may also illustrate the real-life consequences of the Trump administration’s steadfast — and possibly illegal — unwillingness to confront Russian influence and ambition
Read more: undefined/opinion/394258/how-trumps-refusal-to-confront-russia-may-end-up-hurting-israel/
It’s Putin’s World. Netanyahu’s Just Living In It.
“”On the other side is the U.S., which could potentially strengthen Israel’s hand against Iran in Syria, but has instead left Israel to fend for itself across successive administrations.
Israel is stuck between a Russia whose priorities are not Israel’s, and a U.S. that is all too willing to cede the region to anyone else who is willing to spend the blood and treasure.
But there is only so much that Netanyahu can do when Putin is not going to sacrifice Russian priorities that erode Israel’s security and Trump is simply uninterested. It all combines to leave Israel vulnerable, and increase the chances that the first ever direct military clash between Israel and Iran that took place on Saturday is a canary in the coal mine rather than an aberration.
Read more: undefined/opinion/394255/its-putins-world-netanyahus-just-living-in-it/
Imagine for a while! Jews burn all their money! The earth falling out from its orbit, and leaving the solar system. We are all freezing to death.
Is it really what we want?
It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?
It's a really good question!
My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.
How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.
And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?
The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.
Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.
The next time someone accuses you of anti-Semite because you are critical of Israel, thanks him for the compliment.
Probably not. The young are more radical, not so afraid and they’re the guide to social mood. SJW’s are mostly older generation with some young activists but they’re looking more like a tired replay of 1960′s, so my bet is on more Lordes. The publicity won’t do her any harm and likely she has more basic appeal than the Zioglob/SJW alliance with their PC speech codes.
And who cares about their Grammys, Oscars etc.
It is a sign of their rising confidence and sense of security that at a time when one section is still playing the German, French-man, or Englishman, the other with open effrontery comes out as the Jewish race.”
Truer words were never written. Israel as the Jewish state is an affront to the other 99.9 percent of the world's population. Its implies that the Jews- and only the Jews- may enjoy the role of protean "world citizens", i.e., enjoy the rights of, say, an American or French citizen- with the privileged status of being part of the chosen - and at the same time have the full rights and benefits of Israeli nationality.
Israel is akin to a rural vacation villa/ criminal hideout for international Jewry, and it exists at the expense of the Christians and Muslims of Palestine.
Every great nation or culture has its founding myth. Unlike Israel's, however, most of these contain a nucleus of historical truth. Israel's founding myth is, in reality, based upon nothing but lies and calumnies against humanity at large. We all know the narrative that is central to that myth- the absolutely false, mendacious and absurd tale of the "sacred 6 million." To those of European Christian descent, this pernicious fable is a poison affecting the cultural and societal bloodstream, destroying their patriotism and vitiating their spiritual roots.
This lie must finally be dealt with in the harshest terms if we are to survive as a cohesive culture and civilization.
Jews were brick makers coming out from Egypt. Why they could not stay with their honest proffesion?
The Labor Zionists recognized this trait of their people to shirk hard work. Unfortunately, they did not realize that working the land is hardly redemptive if that land has been stolen from its lawful owners.
But you can really nail them by pointing out the utter fakery of the impossible storyline.
Like it or not, until that is done en masse, nothing will change.Cheers. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.comAnd why do Jews want '6M' of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.
Here goes Waly again riding on his tinderbox called Codoh. Beats bicephalus any time.
There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.
Don't kid yourselves.
If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.
It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.
The value of the BDS movement is the attention it attracts….it has brought more and more people who now oppose Israel and its land theft in Palestine.
It has attracted so much attention that jews and their politicians are ruining themselves trying to pass laws against the Americans people’s right boycott whoever they please.
In fact a federal judge just struck down a state’s attempt to enforce its anti BDS laws…saying it was unconstitution
Keep on attacking American rights Jews…….people are watching…so hell yeah BDS has done its job well putting Israel criminality in the spotlight.
Below is an example of the idolized "Crooked" Hillary's foaming at mouth against B.D.S.
https://youtu.be/o912mUqMvD0
I tried without success to find a public B.D.S. denunciation issued by Trump.
Thank you!
Yup…that is the definition of traitor….unfortunately its not the legal one …that’s why we need to change the legal definition…but fat chance of that since 90% of congress are traitors
Maybe there were not 6 million. Isn’t our duty to fill in the missing? Just to fulfill the political correctness?
About 15 years ago there was a couple of pages of PDF's on the web from the then "Jewish Forward" - telling little title, No? showing the distribution of Jews by country/region. The late 30's one showed a global total of about 12/13 million. The late 40's one showed about 200,000 less..
They must have been breeding like rabbits.
The pages, have in our Google age, -who they? been removed.
Is it really what we want?
I’m not quite sure what you’re saying, but I’m tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.
It’s s theory, I’m not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don’t elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?
It’s a really good question!
My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.
How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.
And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?
The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.
Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.
I do not like when mob mentality swings pendulum at large intervals, I do not like yes or no.
It is not beneficial, it brings out the worst evil in humans.
Jews do not represent absolute evil. Actually they do not even represent evil.
They think that they are doing best for the humanity. But they are wrong, they should not take over the rule of nations. They are taking risks. If something goes wrong they will be blamed, and as you can see already it is starting. Will Jews be able to stop the tide? I do not know. Why Jews are obsessed to go into politics? Why they are not able to realize that it is dangerous game. Why they do not realize that eventually they will be accountable? Why they don't just make their money and live their lives in comfort and happiness, I just do not understand Jews.
Maybe for some people the power gives the exhilarating feeling that is worth the risk that one day will be standing on top of gallows
That's because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll's troll: Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:
Mainstream Christian denominations are competing w each other to "Welcome more immigrants," denounce White Privelege, condemn neo Nazis, hate on Iran.
ADL approval is better than sex,
Bibi laughs at BDS.
Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing "external validation" to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?
"How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice."
Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their "own people" on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?
In fact Mr New Employee is so good, that for the first time in years, Mr Business Owner can sit in the bar and bore his friends with what a great leader and businessman he is, while he starts relaxing, spending money and enjoying the good life.
It's no surprise how the story ends. Agree with this. The logistically complicated answer is to internalize nationhood with its rights and duties at the lowest level possible (the individual) and these individuals have to live it every day. State power also resides at the lowest possible level (local State/County) and citizens are not allowed to lose contact with it. This is not a lazy man's democracy, but it's the true representation of the concept and finally has to be the only guarantee of freedom.
The paradox is that freedom depends on daily personal commitment and hard work.
You should realize that it's almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.
Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.
The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.
You are a zenophobic racist piece of human garbage. You are assuming so many thing in the short 2 paragraphs you wrote. Please wake up and try this new thing called critical thinking, because if you did try for fucking once, youd realize how stupid you sounds saying such terrible things
Of course, your wonderful Jews don't throw black migrants out of the country, kill Palestinian children, or run one of the greatest prostitution rings in all of the world with young girls they kidnap and force into prostitution. And of course most of the Hollywood men caught in this raping of women aren't Jewish...right.
Critical thinking... you haven't had an original thought since birth let alone a critical one.
No doubt Israel is engaging in some serious speech censorship. Things are not much better across the pond from the UK. No one in the US today dare openly criticize Jews in any way shape or form, not in politics, business, academia, Hollywood, Silicon Valley…to do so is career suicide plain and simple.
The only exception here is if you are black. Blacks are the only people who can criticize Jews in America and get away with it.
Right wing media like Breitbart and Daily Caller are trying hard to kick up a fuss about several DNC congress members’ dinner with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and “known anti-semite” Louis Farrakhan. But so far not a peep from msm because the DNC members involved were Keith Ellison, Andre Carson and Gregory Meeks — all black.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/
Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians…everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others’ way of life.
At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated — first. One thing at a time.
The problem is you have a very superficial grasp of reality. You think what happens in the Muslim world is decided by Muslims. It isn't. It's decided by the Western imperialists, who have ruled the Middle East since they destroyed the Ottoman Empire in 1917. All of the hateful monarchies, especially the Saudis, were not only deliberately installed into power by the UK and Jews, they have been deliberately kept in power, supported and toasted. Because they are working to advance the ultimate agenda, not because they are true Muslims - quite to the contrary. Their role is to destroy Islam. Israel, and tribalistic Jews, is the world's greatest threat by a long shot. Organized Jews - tribalistic, supremacist Jews - want to rule the entire world as Gods to the "Goyim Beasts". We have two modern examples of Jewish rule: Bolshevism and Zionism. Both are characterized by abject Jewish supremacism, racism, mass murder, mass terror, mass incarceration, mass destruction, if not genocide. And how did Jews rule prior to modern times? Read Deuteronomy and Joshua, they amply demonstrate Jewish supremacism through genocide, slavery and conquest. Nothing has changed in that tribe for millenia.
On the other hand, when we look at the extreme examples of Islam, why do we always find Jews in the picture? Saudi Arabia, and it's spin-offs al Qaeda and ISIS, you will find the hands of many Jews guiding and sponsoring their evolution. And there is a reason for it. To get gullible fools, like you, to support Jews, is of course one of them. Slay the Jewish Beast, and radical Islam will quickly fall.
Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.Savor peace, and peace of mind.
Wow, sorry to hear about your awful childhood experiences. The lessons you taught yourself is very powerful, however, it only worked because, for all your father’s deranged behavior, he wasn’t really out to destroy you.
If someone robs you, the best policy may indeed be to do nothing and hope the thief’s own arrogance will some day prove to be his doom at the hands of someone with more stamina; but does that really constitute a moral response you could proudly teach your kids?
What are we to advise Lorde to do? To tell them that being sidelined at the Grammies doesn’t bother her? (Maybe she can still tour Israel but sing in falsettos.)
It's believed by some that “old souls,” are waiting in queue, hoping to incarnate and participate in this “harvest.”
As souls go, there are the good, the bad, and the ugly.
As far as the good souls, there seem to be a number of young prodigy musicians emerging, some with extraordinary gifts that appear to be helping lift humanity's spirit, in what otherwise feel like dark times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EvQVD9DYKY
rotflmao….think man think!
Do you seriously believe Jews would ever allow equal rights for anyone?
They don’t even accept equal rights here in the US….they demand superior rights for themselves here in the US
Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.
Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.
“give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own”…….what a stupid thing to say. It’s all Palestinian land, they deserve it all. Throw out the Tribe.
I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian - most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.
As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.
I’m all in favor of a truly Christian culture, but I think the chances for it are slim.
The problem also is that religion tends to get corrupted into power seeking.
True Christianity may be too extreme as a mainstream position and may, by denying the power hungry an outlet, ultimately be prone to subversion by elites – religion of love used to justify crusades.
True Christianity may work best limited to a small spiritual elite that serves as a reminder of the spirit while mainstream society must provide an outlet for the various personality types that make up a society, especially those who crave superior status.
We need balance.
It has attracted so much attention that jews and their politicians are ruining themselves trying to pass laws against the Americans people's right boycott whoever they please.
In fact a federal judge just struck down a state's attempt to enforce its anti BDS laws...saying it was unconstitution
Keep on attacking American rights Jews.......people are watching...so hell yeah BDS has done its job well putting Israel criminality in the spotlight.
Hi Renfro,
Below is an example of the idolized “Crooked” Hillary’s foaming at mouth against B.D.S.
I tried without success to find a public B.D.S. denunciation issued by Trump.
Thank you!
The phrase that needs to be hammered home, again and again is “Counter-Semitism.”
As usual, Nazis call others Nazis. They seem to get a real kick out of that sort of perversity.
T he nomination of Kenneth Marcus, President Trump’s choice for the position of Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the Department of Education…. As founder and president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights, Marcus has spent much of his career endeavoring to suppress the free speech rights of students and faculty who support Palestinian rights. ….. “Professors targeted by the Brandeis Center have been subjected to death threats, rape threats and other misogynistic and racist hate mail.”
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/02/resisting-the-normal/
Some, like at Stanford University, have been utterly unhelpful, as David Palumbo-Liu, a long-term tenured faculty member, recently realized. “Despite this new and alarming phenomenon on campus, university administrators seem loth to aggressively protect their faculty,” Palumbo-Liu wrote. Palumbo-Liu is a founding member of the Campus Antifascist Network
Additional option 1: attack the entity using the megaphone and take control of it for yourself.
Why do you suppose that is? If Jews routinely test 15 points above average, then why wouldn’t Israel top the list?
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians...everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others' way of life. At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated -- first. One thing at a time.
It’s like your next door neighbours are bickering every day and you come along and ask: who would you rather support, the husband or the wife? I say mind your own business and let them work things out.
But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.
Do you have “hard data” on the Neturei Karta being actors?
Well, This reminds me of a book by Martin Short (not the comedian) about Freemasonry. Short is (or was) woefully ignorant about The Temple, but otherwise the book was a good read. He reports that Freemasons made so much trouble in Britain (oaths to the Brotherhood conflicting with professional oaths among various groups, like barristers, conflicting) that, eventually, Britain was forced to implement a registry for the ‘secret’ society. It’s looking like something like that is needed for media – and wouldn’t be needed, one hopes, for alt media – and political parties and you name it. If Israelis want to cause trouble, in a serious fashion, which is clearly the case, then let them meet a response.
I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian - most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.
As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.
One must also note the distortions evident in the Schofield translation of the Bible, which most denominations use nowadays. Schofield was a charlatan who was successful in inventing the “rapture” and making jews “our elder brothers”, instead of the bloodthirsty Christ killers that they really are, to this day. Even the Catholic Church bought in to this heresy with its Vatican II Ecumenical council, which was polluted by the likes of jews and Protestants.
Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.
Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.
What a thieving piece of shit you are.
I do appreciate your sincerity. I was born in the sign of scales. I do love balance.
I do not like when mob mentality swings pendulum at large intervals, I do not like yes or no.
It is not beneficial, it brings out the worst evil in humans.
Jews do not represent absolute evil. Actually they do not even represent evil.
They think that they are doing best for the humanity. But they are wrong, they should not take over the rule of nations. They are taking risks. If something goes wrong they will be blamed, and as you can see already it is starting. Will Jews be able to stop the tide? I do not know. Why Jews are obsessed to go into politics? Why they are not able to realize that it is dangerous game. Why they do not realize that eventually they will be accountable? Why they don’t just make their money and live their lives in comfort and happiness, I just do not understand Jews.
Maybe for some people the power gives the exhilarating feeling that is worth the risk that one day will be standing on top of gallows
I hear a lot of bad, bad things about bad, bad Israel. Not one word about Saudi or Mexican subversion.
Also, evidently, the U.S. is a big, dumb bull that can be lead around by the nose-ring. The Joos are these evil, scheming, super-powerful mega-demons who are evidently invincible.
If you watch the congress groveling before Netanyahu as he humiliates Obama, it’s hard not to believe that America is a big dumb bull that can be led by the nose-ring. Are Jews mega-powerful and invincible? Sure seems like it. If Hillary had won we would already have 5/9 Jews on the Supreme Court. 6 of 8 Ivy League presidents are Jews, the other two being women married to Jews. How do they do it???? Top donors to both parties, and liberal on every issue but Israel.
You should realize that it's almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.
Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.
The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.
Tehran’s vision of Syria as the ideal place to set up militarily alongside Israel cannot go unchecked. Israel will be spinning its wheels if it tries to thwart Iran’s plans on its own. It needs to team up with Washington. So far, though, that kind of collaboration has been missing in action. “If you are committed to countering Iran in the region, then you must do so in Syria,” Chagai Tzuriel, director general of the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, told The New York Times this week
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/editorials/ct-edit-israel-iran-syria-trump-20180212-story.html
One Israeli animal express his base desires NYT reports it Chicago tribune echoes it . No vetting no discussion no dissenting views No balancing view.
Another animal says We will continue to strike at every attempt to strike at us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared.
And Chicago Tribune offers moral supports to the criminal thug.
How could anybody NOT hate a small group that wants to jail anybody who hates them — and is powerful enough to get its way?
Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.
Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.
Ummm, yeah.
Actually much of the Old Testament is a “history” of the Jews and other Israelite tribes suffering consequences of being conquered, enslaved, carried off, etc. when they fail to follow and fulfill what their God had chosen for them.
The bullshit never ends does it?
About 15 years ago there was a couple of pages of PDF’s on the web from the then “Jewish Forward” – telling little title, No? showing the distribution of Jews by country/region. The late 30′s one showed a global total of about 12/13 million. The late 40′s one showed about 200,000 less..
They must have been breeding like rabbits.
The pages, have in our Google age, -who they? been removed.
I think there is more hype here than rift, but the following events are with paying attention tto
https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/
https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/
It is fun to watch them do kissy-face as they argue.
Think Peace --- Art
Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their "dirty work" for them...
Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back" against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles.
So where is the Catholic Church with Jesus these days. Is it listening to Jesus, or is it kowtowing to the Jews? Has the Church surrendered Jesus’ hopeful legacy to the tribal Jews? Is the Church old and toothless – its vigor dissipated squabbling over nothings?
Where is the Church in the face of Israeli apartheid, the jailing of children, torture, and million-man open air prisons? What would Jesus say to that – what is the Church saying – like almost NOTHING?
So where is the Church on the ME wars instigated by Israel? Jesus has said “blessed are the peace makers.” Where are the Church led peace movements demanding the end to these wars?
The Church honestly and rightly claims that Jesus suffered and died for idealistic righteousness – but the Church slinks away from confronting Israel’s wrong doing. What gives?
Why is the Church infighting about who has power over divorce, while Jesus’ virtuous legacy goes unattended and undone?
It is time for the Pope and the Catholic Church to reverse course and take on the Jews. If not them – WHO?
For sure the Jews will do everything dirty to fight back – but they cannot win, because they are the wrong doers.
The Catholic Church standing for something good and real – will prevail — doing good, it will reclaim its standing with humanity.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Considering its history, it would be fitting if a Jesuit would put the Jews back in their place as humanity’ bottom feeders.
Yes they are supposedly extremely religious but are regularly seen violating the Saturday sabbath by driving to and attending Islamist protests.
Wake up, people. Sooner or later they will come for YOUR kids.
The “terrible power of the purse” refers to the control over much of the world’s currencies by zionist bankers. That’s what is being held over the heads of Congress and the British Parliament, among others.
They can crash the US dollar and are willing to do so. The power of the purse isn’t just a reference to campaign finance of Congress members’ reelection campaigns, though that is a part of it.
“I’m not quite sure what you’re saying…”
That’s because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll’s troll:
Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:
But reading her in different threads I see she's a funny troll, seems she's just jeering people and then laughing in dark corner -).
It's funny to listen her having in mind all above.
To me, the fact that most of the Bart tards voted for Trump is just proof that they are Trumpeteers, nothing more. How do you know that the Trump voters who post there voted for him hoping he’d stop US involvement in Israel’s wars?
That site is a shit hole. The retards who post thousands of responses to the silly little, two paragraph articles there make me sick. Posting links to articles here on shithole sites just brings an influx of trolls. No thanks, and I don’t have a FaCIAbook account anyway.
The number they have is not known.
Already positioned, not impossible.
What they think they accomplish by destroying all major western cities, I do not know.
What seems quite sure to me that any surviving jew over the whole world will be lynched.
What can accomplished by threatening to destroy all major cities I also wonder.
The fury of the whole world will be against Israel.
Sensible Israeli jews warned when the bomb was developed that it would not give security to Israel.
Perez did not listen.
Alas, as Uri Avnery writes 'the only language zionists understand is force'.
http://www.nytimes.com/1983/02/03/world/a-marine-pistol-drawn-stops-3-israeli-tanks.html
A MARINE, PISTOL DRAWN, STOPS 3 ISRAELI TANKS
By RICHARD HALLORAN, Special to the New York Times
Published: February 3, 1983
According to the Pentagon account, the confrontation began when the three British-built Centurion tanks moved north on a path toward the Marine company headquarters. They were about 300 yards from the Marine position when Captain Johnson stepped out to halt them.
”The lead Israeli tank stopped within a foot of him,” the account said. Captain Johnson asked to speak to the senior Israeli, who dismounted after five minutes. Neither the Pentagon nor the Israeli Embassy made public the name of that officer, a lieutenant colonel reported to have been involved in two earlier incidents.
Captain Johnson told the Israeli officer that he had orders not to permit the tanks to pass. The Israeli said that he intended to proceed through the Marine position to a railroad track and that he also wanted to speak to a Marine general.
When Captain Johnson repeated his orders, the Israeli said he would pass through anyway and mounted his tank. ”At this point,” the Pentagon statement said, ”the company commander drew and loaded his weapon and stated that the tanks would have to go over him to pass.”
The Pentagon said the lead Israeli Defense Force tank turned west, as if to go around Captain Johnson, and moved forward several yards. The other two tanks also began to move forward.
”The Marine company commander then mounted the first I.D.F. tank with his weapon drawn and told the senior Israeli officer to stop his tanks,” the Pentagon statement said.
”The I.D.F. lieutenant colonel, after speaking on the radio, stopped his tanks. At approximately 9:50 A.M., all of the Israeli tanks departed southward to the old Sidon Road.”
No, it’s because they’re real smart. (Rolls eyes) (Wry grin)
Below is an example of the idolized "Crooked" Hillary's foaming at mouth against B.D.S.
https://youtu.be/o912mUqMvD0
I tried without success to find a public B.D.S. denunciation issued by Trump.
Thank you!
Chuck, please stop posting videos of her lowness SHillary Ratsh*t Clintoon, I have a sensitive stomach, thanks. (Grin)
I love Lorde and she looks great in that picture too! (Grin)
I am reminded of the time McDonalds prosecuted two insignificant hippies who were protesting outside a "restaurant" and cluelessly gave them untold millions of dollars worth of PR exposure that they could never even have hoped to have otherwise obtained.
Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.
Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.
They aren’t chosen for anything except to sue everyone on earth for money or when they cant get their way.
I told you before every time you do the Jews old testament crap I would post something about what Jews do today.
Jewish woman loses case on public prayer in council meetings
US Supreme Court ruling supports Christian invocation; all three Jewish judges dissented
By AP, JTA and Amanda Borschel-Dan 5 May 2014, 6:30 pm
The US Supreme Court. Christian prayer in public proceedings is OK.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says prayers at the start of town council meetings do not violate the Constitution even if they routinely stress Christianity.
Susan Galloway, a Jewish resident of the Rochester satellite town Greece, and her friend Linda Stephens began legal proceedings some seven years ago after becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the consistently Christian prayers opening every town council meeting. Galloway and Stephens began attending meetings in an effort to save the local public access channel, Galloway told JTA in a 2013 interview.
Galloway told JTA, “They’re asking us to bow our heads, they’re asking us to join them in the Lord’s Prayer, they’re asking us to stand — all of this is in the name of Jesus Christ… This one guy went on about the resurrection. We have preachers who stand there with their hands in the air.”
However, the court said in 5-4 decision Monday that the content of the prayers is not critical as long as officials make a good-faith effort at inclusion.
Among the dissenters were Jewish judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
The ruling was a victory for the town of Greece, New York, outside of Rochester.
The articles referenced from a TAC article about annexing land -- is based on the old territorial maps of Israel -- old territory alive in politics today. Imagine that Jews operating politically based on beliefs of yesterday -- odd.
Not.
Aaron B,
I have read many of your comments on UNZ and have been impressed with your analysis. May I offer some opinions on this topic?
First, I think this discussion of elite (or non-elite) whites setting up a power block against Jews sounds like so many other recommendations in today’s America: a shout for an immediate solution for a problem and condition that has taken many years to manifest in its current form, and will likely take many years to overcome. I recommend that everyone understand and accept that there will be no short term fix for this problem; it will take years of hard work from hundreds of thousands of dedicated and aware (I hate the word “woke”) citizens to bring about. These citizens will NOT be declaring war on the dangerous elite group that they seek to defeat, they will rather be pointing out the way this group misleads the masses into an incorrect manner of living, the way the group foists a corrupt morality, a path to cultural destruction. The moral citizens will then provide information about the correct path, the moral road, the correct way to live life. Therefore, the solution to this, and so many other problems in society, will grow and branch from a bottom up movement, not a top-down, organized elite campaign to combat other entrenched elites, in this case the Jewish elite. The reason I say this is that top-down, organized campaigns are vulnerable to cooption and appropriation by the corrupt elite group. We have seen this again and again over recent decades; organizations, social movements, uprisings that start out with admirable objectives, only to be coopted, diverted, put on paths that ultimately support the very organizations or movements that they originally wanted to attack.
No, our solution lies in a white-hot tide of grass roots righteousness, by people who have decided to live righteous lives and reject corrupt ideologies that currently infect the US population. Does the US population have the fortitude, drive and aptitude to move in this direction? I can only hope so. When I see simple messages like those of Jordan Peterson, a man who has become a rock star by exhorting people to live by simple rules that my grandparents took for granted as common knowledge, things like “stand up straight with your shoulders back and face the world”, slogans like “take responsibility for your life”, maxims like “Don’t let your children do things that make you dislike them.”, I have some hope. Why do the messages of this man strike such a chord among so many people in the US, especially the young men? I’ll tell you why. These people know that there’s something fundamentally wrong with the current social norms; they are unable to put their fingers on exactly what it is, as they are not so subtle and cunning intellectually, but they know in their guts that something is out of kilter. I believe that there will be more Jordan Petersons, more people who will crystallize what is wrong, put it in terms that the grass roots can understand and put into practice. This will result in slow moving, gradual change that ultimately will undermine the evil agenda of the corrupt elite groups that must be stopped.
I’m not a member of any organized religious group, but I believe in God. I do not seek to impose my beliefs on anyone, nor do I apologize for my beliefs. I do NOT believe that there will be punishments for people who do not believe as I do, nor will there be rewards for those who do. A big prize to anyone who can identify who made the following statement, a statement that I feel is entirely consistent with the ideas that I wrote above:
“We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens.”
Frankie P
MegaCuck Jordan Peterson Supports Jewish Supremacy
http://alt-right.com/2017/12/08/megacuck-jordan-peterson-supports-jewish-supremacy/
Sigmund Freud, Psychoanalysis, and the War on the West
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2013/12/24/sigmund-freud-psychoanalysis-and-the-war-on-the-west/
White Anglos crave Jewish validation. Episcopalians would roast their own children on a spit if ADL told them to.
Mainstream Christian denominations are competing w each other to “Welcome more immigrants,” denounce White Privelege, condemn neo Nazis, hate on Iran.
ADL approval is better than sex,
Bibi laughs at BDS.
Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.
One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves - talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.
By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy - so no alliance with a white elite can last.
Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.
So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they've always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What's more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.
With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent - Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .
“Constitutional guarantees of freedom of association for every American are apparently not valid if one particular foreign country is involved.”
There. I fixed it for you.
Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.
————————————-
Together, we are the solution
WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.
https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A
America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.
The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:
Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.
Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.
In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.
Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.
Local action, national political power.
Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.
Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.
https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/
Who is funding this group?……isn’t shown on website.
https://represent.us/about/
Oh, but it is!
https://represent.us/donor-list/
Spoken like a true clown. There is nothing zenophobic about real data. Any objective statistical evaluation of what I said would prove I’m right. Jews don’t like their own data. Are you saying they don’t control all media, academia and economic pathways beyond any normal statistical distribution? Are you saying Askenazi Jews don’t mostly mate assortatively? Check out their genetic disease from Tay Sachs to Canavan disease. Many of these diseases are fatal and are double recessive. Jews have created their own genetic bottlenecks due to this mating because they believe it increases intelligence and other aptitudes. This is selective phenotypical mating. But there is a price to pay for this and it produces extremely high amounts of mental illness. I didn’t do the studies——Jews did! Assortative mating works great for fish…not so HUMANS!
Of course, your wonderful Jews don’t throw black migrants out of the country, kill Palestinian children, or run one of the greatest prostitution rings in all of the world with young girls they kidnap and force into prostitution. And of course most of the Hollywood men caught in this raping of women aren’t Jewish…right.
Critical thinking… you haven’t had an original thought since birth let alone a critical one.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/
https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/
Cannot comment on whether Trump and Netanyahu talked about annexing the West Bank – but would bet my last dollar the Javanka and Netanyahu have done so.
It is fun to watch them do kissy-face as they argue.
Think Peace — Art
Though, I would not be surprised if they were not engaged in theater to bring the issue to the fore. Israel sending a clear message about what is on the table, regardless of what the US thinks, in spite of the (faux?) awkwardness.
Yet, maybe a hint, that Israel is not calling all of the shots.
__________________The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent. The very idea of "hate crime" is unconstitutional in my view. And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state. It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel's attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.
Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her errs in judgement.
According to Book of Exodus, the alleged descendants of “the Jews”, i.e., the Hebrews or Israelites, did not like to work, which is why they decided to make substandard bricks. If the Jewish collective of the present shares anything at all in common with its fabled ancestors who toiled under the Pharaohs, it is an aversion to physical labor. This must be the primary reason that a simple sign implying redemption through labor- “Arbeit Macht Frei” was so terrifying to them. It was the “Arbeit” part, no doubt.
The Labor Zionists recognized this trait of their people to shirk hard work. Unfortunately, they did not realize that working the land is hardly redemptive if that land has been stolen from its lawful owners.
“My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.”
Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing “external validation” to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?
“How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.”
Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their “own people” on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?
You'll have to vary your tactics, my friend.
A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.
This shit has to stop.
The problem also is that religion tends to get corrupted into power seeking.
True Christianity may be too extreme as a mainstream position and may, by denying the power hungry an outlet, ultimately be prone to subversion by elites - religion of love used to justify crusades.
True Christianity may work best limited to a small spiritual elite that serves as a reminder of the spirit while mainstream society must provide an outlet for the various personality types that make up a society, especially those who crave superior status.
We need balance.
There is no such thing as “true Christianity”, just Christianity.
Mr. Giraldi:
I believe your writings are having an impact. Then Pat Buchanan put out a new piece today questioning if the Israelis will figure out a way to have the deep state goad Trump into the war with Syria (and by extension Iran) the jooies have been salivating over.
We see the evidence of concern with the recommendation of bribery charges against Netanyahu. I have no doubts that regardless of what happens Bibi won’t be facing any true consequences for anything, but nonetheless my read of the situation is that some of the Jooies are well aware of the fact a significant subset of Americans have had it with his shitty little country. If they successfully get us involved in a war with Syria/Iran, the BDS movement would likely ramp up considerably.
In short, good work sir, keep on fighting the good fight!
Thank you, Frankie. Interesting points. I think your notion of change coming from the decentralized bottom rather than the top makes lots of sense and is worth thinking about.
Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing "external validation" to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?
"How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice."
Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their "own people" on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?
Oh, Corvinus, what are we gonna do with you
You’ll have to vary your tactics, my friend.
A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.
Direct questioning is the best offense here. You propose a theory, now it is up to you when requested to offer the requisite background.
"A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail."
Oh, how you and others desperately wish I was Jewish. Perhaps it is you who is demonstrating clear tactical missteps.
Excerpt from Pat Buchanan’s piece:
“The Pentagon and State Department have already condemned Iran and thrown their support behind Israel. The question now is whether the Trump administration will go further. … Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (has) affirmed that the U.S. seeks not only to ensure its allies’ security but to deny Iran its ‘dreams of a northern arch’ from Tehran to Beirut. A good way to achieve both objectives would be back Israel’s response to Iran’s aggression — now and in the future.”
The FDD is an annex of the Israeli lobby and a charter member of the War Party.
Chagai Tzuriel, who heads the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, echoed the FDD: “If you (Americans) are committed to countering Iran in the region, then you must do so in Syria — first.”
Our orders have been cut.
Iran has dismissed as “lies” and “ridiculous” the charge that it sent the drone into Israeli airspace.
If Tehran did, it would be an act of monumental stupidity. Not only did the drone bring devastating Israeli reprisals against Syria and embarrass Iran’s ally Russia, it brought attacks on Russian-provided and possibly Russian-manned air defenses.
http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-us-being-sucked-into-syrias-war/#comment-2203118
The lose of the F-16 was a huge blow to the Israelis. The invincible ADF is no longer invincible. Their subsequent payback attacks are meaningless.
Along with Netanyahu’s stupid “annex the West Bank” statement – things are going backwards for the Jews.
In the UN the representatives of 7,000,000,000 people voted against Israel. They have lost the goodwill of the world. They are gaining the hate and contempt that they deserve. Clearly the JQ is back on the table.
It would be good for them, if they could turn themselves around by seeking peace with their neighbors.
Maybe the Christians of the world should combine and impel on them a path to peace.
Think Peace --- Art
Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.
Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.
The Jewish book of lies myths and fairy tales claims God chose them over all other people.
But there is no proof whatsoever that God really chose the Jews. So until god verifies that he she or it chose the Jews why should anyone believe that?
If God actually exists.
Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.
Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.
This isn’t bible class.
That's because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll's troll: Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:
Thanks. I noticed that too. Ilyana_Rozumova is a total wanker looking to interfere with comments on this website and very likely because it is becoming more and more important.
You and RobinG have both hit the nail on the head.
"Ilyana" Rozumova is indeed a very obvious Troll with the goal to disrupt the comment section, particularly under articles covering certain 'topics'.
'Ilyana' is probably a dude, actually make it several dudes, writing from fucking Tel Aviv...
Who has the time to write shite so profusely?
She does indeed. She is beautiful, principled and like her huge fanbase, young. By overreacting (again) much attention has been drawn to the notion and ethics of BDS along with countless new converts.
I am reminded of the time McDonalds prosecuted two insignificant hippies who were protesting outside a “restaurant” and cluelessly gave them untold millions of dollars worth of PR exposure that they could never even have hoped to have otherwise obtained.
Not sure of funders, but here’s info on the key people who put this org together:
https://represent.us/about/
Bears repeating:
Yes. Beyond the bubble.
An idiotic statement, even for you.
No, there is only Christianity. People for centuries have been arguing what is "true" about it, from theologians to monarchs to lay people.
Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing "external validation" to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?
"How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice."
Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their "own people" on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?
Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on.
This shit has to stop.
Niwdog’s Law—As an online discussion continues with multiple posters, the likelihood of a person making assertions that the Jews are behind everything in the world that is “bad” exponentially grows.
Not trying to shine a light on myself.
Just hoping to offer some solutions, for others.
As lessons don’t always have to be learned the hard way.
Our world is violent place, that’s clearly characterized within nature.
Yet creation offers more, a lot more.
Experiment with forgiveness, in thoughts, words, and deeds.
It’s got to be one of the toughest exercises.
An individual can become adept, with practice.
Not too worried about the reaper, just the hand that’s going to be dealt in the next life.
Who is funding this group?……isn’t shown on website.
Oh, but it is!
https://represent.us/donor-list/
"The Pentagon and State Department have already condemned Iran and thrown their support behind Israel. The question now is whether the Trump administration will go further. ... Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (has) affirmed that the U.S. seeks not only to ensure its allies' security but to deny Iran its 'dreams of a northern arch' from Tehran to Beirut. A good way to achieve both objectives would be back Israel's response to Iran's aggression — now and in the future."
The FDD is an annex of the Israeli lobby and a charter member of the War Party.
Chagai Tzuriel, who heads the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, echoed the FDD: "If you (Americans) are committed to countering Iran in the region, then you must do so in Syria — first."
Our orders have been cut.
Iran has dismissed as "lies" and "ridiculous" the charge that it sent the drone into Israeli airspace.
If Tehran did, it would be an act of monumental stupidity. Not only did the drone bring devastating Israeli reprisals against Syria and embarrass Iran's ally Russia, it brought attacks on Russian-provided and possibly Russian-manned air defenses.
Linda, I addressed Pat’s nonsense here:
http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-us-being-sucked-into-syrias-war/#comment-2203118
Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he's often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.
You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it... Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time: https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/
About 15 years ago there was a couple of pages of PDF's on the web from the then "Jewish Forward" - telling little title, No? showing the distribution of Jews by country/region. The late 30's one showed a global total of about 12/13 million. The late 40's one showed about 200,000 less..
They must have been breeding like rabbits.
The pages, have in our Google age, -who they? been removed.
Kol Nidre my friend, Kol Nidre.
You'll have to vary your tactics, my friend.
A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.
“You’ll have to vary your tactics, my friend.”
Direct questioning is the best offense here. You propose a theory, now it is up to you when requested to offer the requisite background.
“A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.”
Oh, how you and others desperately wish I was Jewish. Perhaps it is you who is demonstrating clear tactical missteps.
This shit has to stop.
“Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on. This shit has to stop.”
Niwdog’s Law—As an online discussion continues with multiple posters, the likelihood of a person making assertions that the Jews are behind everything in the world that is “bad” exponentially grows.
This shit has to stop.
Fiddler on the Roof was just Russian peasant life.
If someone robs you, the best policy may indeed be to do nothing and hope the thief’s own arrogance will some day prove to be his doom at the hands of someone with more stamina; but does that really constitute a moral response you could proudly teach your kids?
What are we to advise Lorde to do? To tell them that being sidelined at the Grammies doesn’t bother her? (Maybe she can still tour Israel but sing in falsettos.)
There’s an unconventional theory that states, humanity is nearing the end of a 26,000 year cycle, and will experience a similar fate as Atlantis.
It’s believed by some that “old souls,” are waiting in queue, hoping to incarnate and participate in this “harvest.”
As souls go, there are the good, the bad, and the ugly.
As far as the good souls, there seem to be a number of young prodigy musicians emerging, some with extraordinary gifts that appear to be helping lift humanity’s spirit, in what otherwise feel like dark times.
... on the subject of excellence, this also comes to mind:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTBRRzM4Mvw
However, on the subject of strategy: I have to disagree with you. It may be as you say, or it may not be, time will tell; but we can’t judge that from today. But if, by chance, it wasn’t so, it would be kind of sad to have missed the opportunity to affect the future by passively waiting for things to happen. Even if wrong, I’d rather fight than wait, we’d be better off to have struggled and been wrong than to have waited in vain.
Where would we all be today if all along the last 26000 years, everyone would have waited for everything to cease?
https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/
https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/
Go read your bible, I’m sure you haven’t yet memorized the entire thing.
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/02/resisting-the-normal/
Some, like at Stanford University, have been utterly unhelpful, as David Palumbo-Liu, a long-term tenured faculty member, recently realized. “Despite this new and alarming phenomenon on campus, university administrators seem loth to aggressively protect their faculty,” Palumbo-Liu wrote. Palumbo-Liu is a founding member of the Campus Antifascist Network
Campus anti fascist network is probably a vicious anti White organization. That’s what anti fascist means, anti White.
Obviously we can’t rely on our own governments to act against Israel but as individual consumers we can do our part.
A good place to start is boycotting Jewish/Israeli owned Starbucks, which donates millions of dollars a year to build illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Didn’t they rob the Egyptian treasury on their way out? Or was that just in one of the Bible movies?
Nosey,
You and RobinG have both hit the nail on the head.
“Ilyana” Rozumova is indeed a very obvious Troll with the goal to disrupt the comment section, particularly under articles covering certain ‘topics’.
‘Ilyana’ is probably a dude, actually make it several dudes, writing from fucking Tel Aviv…
Who has the time to write shite so profusely?
The anti BDS law will lead to massive extortion lawsuits as well.
I told you before every time you do the Jews old testament crap I would post something about what Jews do today.
Jewish woman loses case on public prayer in council meetings
US Supreme Court ruling supports Christian invocation; all three Jewish judges dissented
By AP, JTA and Amanda Borschel-Dan 5 May 2014, 6:30 pm
The US Supreme Court. Christian prayer in public proceedings is OK.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says prayers at the start of town council meetings do not violate the Constitution even if they routinely stress Christianity.
Susan Galloway, a Jewish resident of the Rochester satellite town Greece, and her friend Linda Stephens began legal proceedings some seven years ago after becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the consistently Christian prayers opening every town council meeting. Galloway and Stephens began attending meetings in an effort to save the local public access channel, Galloway told JTA in a 2013 interview.
Galloway told JTA, “They’re asking us to bow our heads, they’re asking us to join them in the Lord’s Prayer, they’re asking us to stand — all of this is in the name of Jesus Christ… This one guy went on about the resurrection. We have preachers who stand there with their hands in the air.”
However, the court said in 5-4 decision Monday that the content of the prayers is not critical as long as officials make a good-faith effort at inclusion.
Among the dissenters were Jewish judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
The ruling was a victory for the town of Greece, New York, outside of Rochester.
I am not sure what the point is. The issue of faith and practice is not a new Supreme Court issue. I am sure there will be others.
However, it doesn’t really matter if you think Jews are chosen, they do and that comprises a good portion of what the US must deal with. And that is what they think today —-
— not only are you off the mark to the discussion, it is a reminder that you still don’t get a core factor in the Palestinian and Israeli polity. Your stomping up and down won’t change that.
The articles referenced from a TAC article about annexing land — is based on the old territorial maps of Israel — old territory alive in politics today. Imagine that Jews operating politically based on beliefs of yesterday — odd.
Not.
http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-us-being-sucked-into-syrias-war/#comment-2203118
Great comment Cloak,
Indeed, who the hell takes israeli propaganda at face value in this day and age?
Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he’s often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.
You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it… Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time:
https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH1LtxtrWiM
Israels F16 Downed And Nothing Iranian Hit - Elijah J Magnier
It is fun to watch them do kissy-face as they argue.
Think Peace --- Art
Well if they did and these articles reflect that they did not, it was supposed to be gush hush. But by the reactions of Israeli leaders, it doesn’t look like it.
Though, I would not be surprised if they were not engaged in theater to bring the issue to the fore. Israel sending a clear message about what is on the table, regardless of what the US thinks, in spite of the (faux?) awkwardness.
Yet, maybe a hint, that Israel is not calling all of the shots.
__________________
The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent.
The very idea of “hate crime” is unconstitutional in my view.
And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state.
It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel’s attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.
Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.
But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her errs in judgement.
Do you mean within and under the terms of the original UN declaration?
"She has a right to self defense."
Do you mean that this includes offensive operations within neighbouring sovereign states just because she "believes" that they represent a threat?
"She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account."
Do you agree that she has flouted these repeatedly since inception and has yet to be held to account?
The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent.
The very idea of “hate crime” is unconstitutional in my view.
And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state.
It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel’s attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.
Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.
But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her everything she does.
There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.
Don't kid yourselves.
If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.
It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.
asks:
“Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.”
I suggest you actually read the article under discussion.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
Though, I would not be surprised if they were not engaged in theater to bring the issue to the fore. Israel sending a clear message about what is on the table, regardless of what the US thinks, in spite of the (faux?) awkwardness.
Yet, maybe a hint, that Israel is not calling all of the shots.
__________________The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent. The very idea of "hate crime" is unconstitutional in my view. And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state. It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel's attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.
Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her errs in judgement.
“Israel has a right to exist.”
Do you mean within and under the terms of the original UN declaration?
“She has a right to self defense.”
Do you mean that this includes offensive operations within neighbouring sovereign states just because she “believes” that they represent a threat?
“She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.”
Do you agree that she has flouted these repeatedly since inception and has yet to be held to account?
Guerrilla methods, at this stage. Bum rush Big Media on their home turf, disappear into the digital bush, come at them again with a different username, repeat. Leverage guerrilla marketing as hard as you can. Replace expensive studios and stuffed shirts with more facts and better rhetoric.
The goal of every move should be to destroy the legitimacy of the regime or build up the legitimacy of your side.
Study (the specifically non-direct-action aspects of) previous revolutions. IRA, communist insurgencies, etc.
Yes, it’s like a tired business owner working every day with criticism, problems and general hassle. One day he gets a wonderful new employee who knows the business, is attentive, hardworking and respectful and always looking out for ways to help.
In fact Mr New Employee is so good, that for the first time in years, Mr Business Owner can sit in the bar and bore his friends with what a great leader and businessman he is, while he starts relaxing, spending money and enjoying the good life.
It’s no surprise how the story ends.
Agree with this. The logistically complicated answer is to internalize nationhood with its rights and duties at the lowest level possible (the individual) and these individuals have to live it every day. State power also resides at the lowest possible level (local State/County) and citizens are not allowed to lose contact with it. This is not a lazy man’s democracy, but it’s the true representation of the concept and finally has to be the only guarantee of freedom.
The paradox is that freedom depends on daily personal commitment and hard work.
There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.
Don't kid yourselves.
If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.
It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.
“terrorist-sponsoring…” — You mean, the locals’ response to the wars of aggression?
Unlike the terrorist Israel and the racketeering US, Iran has not attacked other countries for centuries. There was no ISIS in Libya and Syria before the US/NATO/Israel & Gulfies arranged money and weaponry for the “moderate” jihadis. All according to the zio/neocon pan to “take out” seven countries in five years.
The US did not have foes in the Middle East before the treasonous lot (including the obnoxious authors of PNAC) had united with MIC profiteers to use the US might for the glory of Eretz Israel.
Tell us about the USSLiberty and the slaughtered American sailors: http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/world/tape-released-prove-israel-s-attack-on-usaliberty-was-deliberate/article/412229 https://consortiumnews.com/2017/05/21/not-remembering-the-uss-liberty/
Tell us about Rachel Corrie, a young peace activist killed in cold blood by the “eternal victims:” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Corrie
The Bolshevik progeny makes a sizeable portion of Israeli population today. The Jewish organizers of death camps in Russia should have been named, widely, next to the worst criminals of the 20th century. The light of truth is so intolerable for the whining “eternal victims” that a documentary “Two Hundred Years Together” by Solzhenitsyn, a Noble Prize Laureate in Literature, has been sequestered by all (ALL) publishing houses in the UK/US. — A documentary! — http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/05/most-banned-book-in-the-world-200-years-together-aleksandr-solzhenitsyn/
Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he's often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.
You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it... Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time: https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/
Thank you for directing us to Elijah Magnier.
Israels F16 Downed And Nothing Iranian Hit – Elijah J Magnier
It's only going there with a guarantee of US engagement - the US has to do the fighting and carry the cost - and if it results in US - Russia escalation then that's too bad.
So an emphasis on the relative strengths of Israel vs. Syria seems to be missing the point, since it's probably only going to happen with US military involvement - which is a different equation.
In this respect, it's interesting that events are unfolding against a background of wall to wall US media demonization of Russia.
Jews have been sticking their big fat noses into our business for generations.
It’s like if a guy keeps burning your house down, and the law won’t do anything about it. In that situation, the fire department isn’t going to help you. But burning his house down might. Knowing that you will retaliate might stop him.
Fortunately, we can stop short of burning Israel down. We can occupy a middle ground by threatening Israel’s health/existence. Then Jews might be persuaded to stop sticking their noses into our business.
That’s what it’ll achieve. You’re welcome, stupid.
Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he's often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.
You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it... Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time: https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/
Yep I follow Elijah. A reliable source of info in that region.
Insightful analogy. This comparison says a lot. Since jews control the big money, the latter is pretty much a manifestation of the former.
America has been occupied over 100 years by Zionism tyranny.
Is there any hope at all ?
Alison Weir | Political Zionism – The US Connection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH1LtxtrWiM
Israels F16 Downed And Nothing Iranian Hit - Elijah J Magnier
Good video, but it was very light on the all important Israel-US link. Israel isn’t going to start a Syria war on its own.
It’s only going there with a guarantee of US engagement – the US has to do the fighting and carry the cost – and if it results in US – Russia escalation then that’s too bad.
So an emphasis on the relative strengths of Israel vs. Syria seems to be missing the point, since it’s probably only going to happen with US military involvement – which is a different equation.
In this respect, it’s interesting that events are unfolding against a background of wall to wall US media demonization of Russia.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians...everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others' way of life. At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated -- first. One thing at a time.
Actually a quick search shows the JewSupremacistMedia (JSM) is all over it: Fox News, WSJ, The Forward, Front Page Mag, Free Beacon, Breitbart, Jewish Telegraph Agency, etc., etc.
I wouldn’t go to either hellhole, but the question one has to ask is: why is Saudi Arabia absolutely supported and protected in its current role? Saudi Arabia is not a democracy, in case you haven’t noticed. As to misogyny, the West is highly misandric, and through this hateful lens, Muslims may seem misogynist, as they do not deify and worship women to rule their men. Yes, of course, we have extreme cases in Islam where women are indeed exploited – as they are by Orthodox Judaism in Israel – but Saudi Arabia is not “Islam”, it is Wahhabist, and Wahhabism is a trojan injected into the Middle East by the victors of WW I (namely the Jews and Brits).
The problem is you have a very superficial grasp of reality. You think what happens in the Muslim world is decided by Muslims. It isn’t. It’s decided by the Western imperialists, who have ruled the Middle East since they destroyed the Ottoman Empire in 1917. All of the hateful monarchies, especially the Saudis, were not only deliberately installed into power by the UK and Jews, they have been deliberately kept in power, supported and toasted. Because they are working to advance the ultimate agenda, not because they are true Muslims – quite to the contrary. Their role is to destroy Islam.
Israel, and tribalistic Jews, is the world’s greatest threat by a long shot. Organized Jews – tribalistic, supremacist Jews – want to rule the entire world as Gods to the “Goyim Beasts”. We have two modern examples of Jewish rule: Bolshevism and Zionism. Both are characterized by abject Jewish supremacism, racism, mass murder, mass terror, mass incarceration, mass destruction, if not genocide. And how did Jews rule prior to modern times? Read Deuteronomy and Joshua, they amply demonstrate Jewish supremacism through genocide, slavery and conquest. Nothing has changed in that tribe for millenia.
On the other hand, when we look at the extreme examples of Islam, why do we always find Jews in the picture? Saudi Arabia, and it’s spin-offs al Qaeda and ISIS, you will find the hands of many Jews guiding and sponsoring their evolution. And there is a reason for it. To get gullible fools, like you, to support Jews, is of course one of them. Slay the Jewish Beast, and radical Islam will quickly fall.
Too much Jewish domination of the U.S. is bad, not only for the U.S. but paradoxically also for the Jews.
Yes, I’m serious. The problem for the Zionists is, there aren’t enough of them. Many people have noticed how stupid recent U.S. policies have been (recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital seriously backfiring all over the world; sanctions on Russian oligarchs greatly increasing Putin’s leverage over those crooks; and so on). That is because the Zionists are stretched to the limit, personnel-wise, and they are scraping the bottom of their talent barrel.
When they crack, the backlash will be horrendous, not only against the Zionists but also against the Jews in general. Only voices like this site, owned as you say by a Jew, and honest people like Professor Stephen F. Cohen, have any hope of moderating anti-Zionism.
This is not paradoxical. When a tightly-knit ethnic group of high-functioning psychopaths plots a global arson, the whole ethnic group is looked upon as an enemy of humanity.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians...everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others' way of life. At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated -- first. One thing at a time.
Starts well by throwing us a bone, but then segues into the “tu quoque” then “false dichotomy” fallacies. Kindly note that any lesser of evils is still evil, and ethnic cleansing via genocidal murder doesn’t get more evil.
That’s what the Zs did in Palestine, starting seriously ca 1947, including the Deir Yassin massacre in 1948 as just one outrage among squillions and continuing right down into the current moment.
would start by returning the ELO/Os [= erstwhile legal owner/occupiers] of pre-Z Palestine [+ their heirs and successors] to their rightful property. See UNGA194, say – which was a precondition accepted by Zs.
There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.
Don't kid yourselves.
If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.
It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.
If true, then why are the Israelis and their dupes panicking over it?
Yeah, yeah, I know, everything’s an “existential” threat to the “chosen.” But then it’d appear that being “chosen” may not be so special after all. You’d think “geniuses” would’ve figured that out by now.
You clowns are way too predictable and have lost many of the elements of surprise. Yer on the way down. Now you have another reason to fill yer diapers.
ROFL.
Well, probably yes, they always will bite the hand which feeds them, will saw a branch on which they sit … they just cannot resist. Hundreds of years of imbreeding and tribal policy…
They always get people up to desperate state and then, when they got the fighting back starting to complain for anti-semitic moods.
This happened many times in history. But now their hope for Holocaust story, just to shup up everybody. But this only will upper the level at which the blow up can happen.
It reminds me a story abot the frog and the scorpion.
S asks F – can you cross the river with me on your back? No, you’ll bite me. No,no if I’ll do it we both will drown. Ok, sit down …
On the middle of the river S bites F. What did you do, you’ve promissed ?! Sorry, I just could not resist
And reading comments here one can see that not all are happy with living together.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/
https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/
The part of the story that would grab the attention of the 88s here would be the Netanyahu deputy who stated, mol, “We haven’t actually discussed the annexation with Trump, but we are sure that he will support our decision.”
That's because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll's troll: Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:
Well it was a good piece of her writings (about Gogol and Russian literature). I was just amazed and did the same conlusion – she’s a troll.
But reading her in different threads I see she’s a funny troll, seems she’s just jeering people and then laughing in dark corner -).
It’s funny to listen her having in mind all above.
That's rather sophisticated. OTOH, questions like "Who is Kafka?" when she's asking from a computer with a search engine... this is too "cute" a waste of pixels.
I think they have their answer. If they had intended to or wanted to, there’s probably some hesitation now.
How does such a worthless pile of pig scat strut with such impunity for so long?
From possibly being party to stealing nuclear triggering devices from the US, to corruption involving bribes, that goofus keeps on ticking.
The sneering jackal is probably correct.:
The articles referenced from a TAC article about annexing land -- is based on the old territorial maps of Israel -- old territory alive in politics today. Imagine that Jews operating politically based on beliefs of yesterday -- odd.
Not.
The core factor in Israel-Palestine is land..religion is just the drug they use to propel their innate greed.
water rightsand that land and existing water ways are in the minds of Jews (most jews) bequeathed and 1948 was the beginning of the promised restoration -- I find the advocacy of many here interesting. The most effective response to Israel being located in Palestine is made by Palestinians and one that in a very secular arena makes sense.;If in fact, Germany is responsible for such a grievous offense, then it was Germany that should have been partitioned for a homeland for those Jews offended, not the Palestinians. But than that advocacy would force a recognition that Germany did in fact engage in some manner of ethnic crime against the Jews, at least the jews withing their sphere of influence and control. Something Germany herself admits.
Mainstream Christian denominations are competing w each other to "Welcome more immigrants," denounce White Privelege, condemn neo Nazis, hate on Iran.
ADL approval is better than sex,
Bibi laughs at BDS.
So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.
Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.
One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves – talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.
By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy – so no alliance with a white elite can last.
Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.
So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they’ve always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What’s more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.
With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent – Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .
P.T. Sheete sez that there's a dupe delivered every minute.
Recently, "Spengler," David Goldman, addressed the group on the topic, "Will China Overtake the U S as the world's leading superpower?"I assessed much of what Goldman said to have metaphoric, or analogic, implications; for example, when he described how Chinese central authorities can pinpoint and triangulate every Chinaman by his iPhone signal and networks, supplemented with ubiquitous CCTV, I recognize that USA spy agencies -- government and private --can do the same, and also that Israel has access to every single bit of such intelligence.In other words, Israelish operatives are already two or three steps ahead of vanilla Americans in their plans to take charge -- rather, to continue their function as overlords of USA politics, finance, and culture, and will do this by 'partnering' with China, to the detriment of USA if the situation demands, as China "overtakes the US as leading superpower." (As Atzmon has stated, Jews have centuries of experience taking charge of other cultures, i.e. Poland -- Heinrich Graetz offers keen, if scathing, insight into Jewish predations on Polish culture).
Based on only a few anecdotal data points, Chinese in USA tend to admire Jews/Israelish and do business with them; some may seek to inter-marry. As Goldman said, many Chinese in USA are highly driven; Jews used to have that drive, but it may have become watered down as the generations become more comfortable. I don't see a 'white' cohort that is similarly driven to compete with Asians.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itAVYCiJ43gTo the best of my knowledge, Chinese in USA are not actively involved in subverting US culture and, especially, religious institutions, but Israelists most certainly are. Over the past month or so I've studied three or four Christian denominations in their response to "Charlottesville." I'm not a scholar, just a guy with a keyboard and an out-of-control sense of curiosity; what I think I observed across these four different groups was ADL playing a very active role in managing Black leaders of major religious organizations to delegitimize the white members of those religious organizations. The response of whites-in-the-pews has been pathetic. Sad. Disgusting. Eager to participate in their own destruction.
Trouble is that nothing will suffice. It’s like a drug; the more “validation” one gets, the more that’s needed the next time.
It’s a never ending sicko cycle.
Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.
One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves - talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.
By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy - so no alliance with a white elite can last.
Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.
So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they've always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What's more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.
With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent - Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .
I agree and find it fascinating. They invariably use ‘em then lose ‘em, but the dupes just keep coming.
P.T. Sheete sez that there’s a dupe delivered every minute.
No one learns from history. Each generation has to start fresh.
We are in the process of the Jewish elite being deposed now, but they will inevitably be back in a hundred or a few hundred years somewhere.
Already lots of Jews are moving back to Germany.
It's why history is cyclical. Same things keep on happening.
Jews also can't learn from their history. They are as trapped as anyone. They will keep on making bids for unrivaled power because the Torah says they will rule all the nations.
And since this is a timeless way of dealing with human ego insecurity, no matter how many Jews assimilate some will always be attracted to this message.
And even if all Jews assimilate and the Torah is forgotten, "Judaism" will always be with is in some fashion because it's an option that is embedded in human nature itself.
But our job is merely to make the best of our limited time here, as is said.
The "power outage" in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical "sleight of hand", as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the "power outage" without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel's nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for "the big one". As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel's benefit, another "incident" on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel's benefit. Israel's "samson option" is a real threat to "light one off" in a European or American city, if Israel's interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets "foreign aid" in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
Yes, and thnx.
The BIG Q would then be, could the Zs ever afford to carry out such a threat? Surely, just as night follows day, *NO* known jew in the entire world would survive long ‘in the wild’ in the subsequent next few days; *ALL* would be instantly locked up and that for ever, if not outright lynched. rgds
Let me add something as one that is not a fan of Israel or the Jews generally and am probably in agreement with the most critical ones of that Zionist state. Being a citizen of a western country(U.S.) I have to ask would you rather have those middle-eastern Jews in the middle-east or in the west? If Israel went under the west would be inundated with 6 million more Jews. Is that what you want? Germany would probably get 2 million because of their unending guilt for that phony 6 million gassed Jews. Most of the rest will go to the U.S. I don’t want to see that happen and most of you who are critical of Israel do not want to see that happen either. Better to have all the Jews in the west move to Israel. What difference does it make to me whether or not Arabas or Jews or whoever occupies what land in the middle-east. I could care less if Israel expands to the Eurphrates river and takes all of the Sanai back. Just leave us alone here in our western countries and everything is fine with us.
You’re right. That’s why no political order lasts. Sooner or later they all decay.
Let’s assume the elites must get their drug. Today since we are a democracy they only have certain ways they can get their drug.
Wealth accumulation and power, say. So to add even a few more dollars to their pile they will sell out entire industries or reorganize the economy to squeeze a few more nickels from the middle class. Even though it adds just a few more bucks to their wealth and hurts countless people, they can’t help it. How else to get their drug?
The other way is power. All those neo-con wars to “change the world” are just attempt to seek external validation for their egos. But what other options do they have?
To reorganize the economy so everyone works more than ever with no vacations and there is extreme job insecurity and no time for the good life is necessary for them to add a dime to their hoard each year because it’s about external validation and not really money.
But what if we gave them OTHER ways to get their drug? Like a formal hierarchy of rank and title, opportunity to flaunt their wealth through sumptuous houses and balls and galas and the like.
This way their drug has MANY sources and they don’t have to concentrate on money and wars and the like.
Make a kind of twisted sense?
Of course, this order won’t last either, and eventually the elite will need more and more of their drug, or as often happens, will simply collapse under the weight of their own decay.
But it is an interesting idea nonetheless that democracy which was an attempt to suppress power ended up making it express itself in more destructive ways.
Paradoxically, giving the elites exactly what they want may appease them somewhat.
Interesting observation about “growing antisemitism in the Asian community.” Some examples would be welcome.
There’s an Islamophobic little organization composed of current and ex-foreign service officers that operates in Virginian suburbs of DC; it’s able to attract some high-octane guest speakers, mostly from the neocon-right, i.e. James Woolsey, Pete Hoekstra; Sebastian Gorka attends frequently.
Recently, “Spengler,” David Goldman, addressed the group on the topic, “Will China Overtake the U S as the world’s leading superpower?”
I assessed much of what Goldman said to have metaphoric, or analogic, implications; for example, when he described how Chinese central authorities can pinpoint and triangulate every Chinaman by his iPhone signal and networks, supplemented with ubiquitous CCTV, I recognize that USA spy agencies — government and private –can do the same, and also that Israel has access to every single bit of such intelligence.
In other words, Israelish operatives are already two or three steps ahead of vanilla Americans in their plans to take charge — rather, to continue their function as overlords of USA politics, finance, and culture, and will do this by ‘partnering’ with China, to the detriment of USA if the situation demands, as China “overtakes the US as leading superpower.” (As Atzmon has stated, Jews have centuries of experience taking charge of other cultures, i.e. Poland — Heinrich Graetz offers keen, if scathing, insight into Jewish predations on Polish culture).
Based on only a few anecdotal data points, Chinese in USA tend to admire Jews/Israelish and do business with them; some may seek to inter-marry. As Goldman said, many Chinese in USA are highly driven; Jews used to have that drive, but it may have become watered down as the generations become more comfortable.
I don’t see a ‘white’ cohort that is similarly driven to compete with Asians.
To the best of my knowledge, Chinese in USA are not actively involved in subverting US culture and, especially, religious institutions, but Israelists most certainly are.
Over the past month or so I’ve studied three or four Christian denominations in their response to “Charlottesville.” I’m not a scholar, just a guy with a keyboard and an out-of-control sense of curiosity; what I think I observed across these four different groups was ADL playing a very active role in managing Black leaders of major religious organizations to delegitimize the white members of those religious organizations. The response of whites-in-the-pews has been pathetic. Sad. Disgusting. Eager to participate in their own destruction.
Asians start out admiring Jews - until they are exposed to their tactics, and they realize that their prominence is not a result of mere talent. I have seen this pattern play out multiple times. Asians in Asia tend to be more admiring of Jews than those in America who know them.
As for a driven white cohort, I believe it exists but for historical reasons it is smaller and less driven than either Jews or Asians - but this is changing. The overwhelming nature of white success has given whites a sense they could rest on their laurels for a while, and the destruction of the world wars has made them aware of the dangers of too much "drive".
This is undoubtedly also a reason why ambitious whites were so easily absorbed into the Jewish cultural system.
However, as whites are becoming disadvantaged, this is all changing.
The challenge is for whites to create societies free from undue influence from Jews or Asians without becoming as driven as them and thus reproducing the pathologies of ambition and excessive drive.
One way may be to tempt white elites back into the fold while accommodating their need for elite status and thus tempering their self destructive ambition, and presenting a united front that seeks domination over no one but also to be dominated by no one.
Remember, there are massively more high IQ whites than there are Jews. The question is one of organization and discipline - which in turn depend on goals.
And remember too a big tool in the Jewish kit is an understanding of the psychology of ego - by forfeiting such understanding in the move towards egalitarianism white societies may have made it easy to peel off their ambitious elites.
Hi S2C,
As P.G.'s article topic is B.D.S. movement and the "right thing to do," I want to touch base with you on a WW II popular Jewish movement that made an appeal to "Boycott German goods."
How history curiously repeats in reverse?
As today is Ash Wednesday, please consider viewing Brother Nathanael's fascinating video (linked below), titled "Hitler's Consultation of the doomed." The Brother includes a warning issued by renowned (but near forgotten) historian, Oswald Spengler.
https://youtu.be/EfyUeCrH89s
Am sincerely saddened to see so many Catholic believers "in-the-pews" today who are, "Eager to participate in their own destruction."
Wish you well, S2C.
Well, all I