The Unz Review - Mobile
The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Max Comment Length?
Version?
Para Links?
Search Bar?
Social Media?
 Read Aloud w/
 Show Word Counts
 No Video Autoplay
 No Infinite Scrolling

SaveCancel
← The Nunes Memo Needs More Work  
BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
 BlogviewPhilip Giraldi Archive
Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do
Israel's war on free speech continues
• February 13, 2018
• 2,000 Words • 291 Comments • Reply
🔊 Listen RSS
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>
Lorde

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

Tracking the consequences of Israel’s apparent conviction that it should never be bound by the rules and conventions that constrain the behavior of other countries sometimes leads one into dark places. The daily torments inflicted on the Palestinians is increasingly a horrific tale that has no apparent end, while Benjamin Netanyahu struts and boasts of his power to do more and even worse, openly calling for war with Lebanon, Syria and Iran on a world stage where no one seems willing to confront him.

I have chronicled how Israel does terrible damage to the United States, through inciting war, its financial demands, and its unparalleled ability to make Washington complicit in its war crimes and general inhumanity. But, as bad as it is, in some areas the worst is yet to come, as Israel and its hubristic leaders know no limits and fear no consequences, thanks to the uncritical support from the American Establishment, a large percentage of which is Jewish, that is unwilling to take a strong stand against Netanyahu and all his works.

Israel has been particularly successful at promoting its preferred narrative, together with sanctions for those who do not concur, in the English language speaking world and also in France, which has the largest Jewish population in Europe. The sanctions generally consist of legal penalties for those criticizing Israel or questioning the accuracy of the accepted holocaust narrative, i.e. disputing that “6 million died.”

Those attacking Israeli government policies can be found guilty of antisemitism, which is now considered a hate crime in Britain. Under the new law, passed in December 2016, Britain became one of the first countries to use the definition of antisemitism agreed upon earlier in the year at a conference of the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

A statement from British Prime Minister Teresa May’s office explained that the intention of the new definition was to “insure that culprits will not be able to get away with being antisemitic because the term is ill-defined, or because different organizations or bodies have different interpretations of it”.

May went on to elaborate how the law“…means there will be one definition of antisemitism – in essence, language or behavior that displays hatred towards Jews because they are Jews – and anyone guilty of that will be called out on it.” The Guardian, in covering the story, added that “Police forces already use a version of the IHRA definition to help officers decide what could be considered antisemitism.”

The British government’s own definition relies on guidance provided by the IHRA, which asserts that “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews” and elaborated that it could be considered antisemitic to accuse Jews of being “more loyal to Israel or their religion than to their own nations, or to say the existence of Israel is intrinsically racist.” In other words, even if many Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the countries they live in and even though Israel is intrinsically racist, it is now illegal to say so in Great Britain.

The British government’s subservience to Jewish and Israeli interests is nearly as enthusiastic as in the United States, though it is driven by the same sorts of things – Jewish money and Jewish power, particularly in the media. A majority of Conservative Party members of parliament have joined Conservative Friends of Israel and the Labour counterpart is also a force to be reckoned with on the political left.

Last November there was a major scandal when Britain’s Overseas Development Minister Priti Patel was forced to resign after she held 14 “unofficial” meetings with Israeli government officials, including Netanyahu. The meetings were during a “vacation trip” in Israel arranged by a British Jew with the improbable name Lord Polak who functions as a lobbyist for the Jewish state. During her visit, Patel visited an Israeli military hospital in the occupied Golan Heights. When she returned to Britain, she began to work on the feasibility of sending U.K. aid money to the Israeli Army for its alleged humanitarian work. None of the meetings were reported to the British Foreign Ministry.

Here in the United States, the friends of Israel appear to believe that anyone who is unwilling to do business with Israel or even with the territories that it has illegally occupied should not be allowed to do business in any capacity with federal, state or even local governments. Constitutional guarantees of freedom of association for every American are apparently not valid if one particular highly favored foreign country is involved.

Twenty-four states now have legislation sanctioning those who criticize or boycott Israel. And one particular pending piece of federal legislation that is also continuing to make its way through the Senate would far exceed what is happening at the state level and would set a new standard for deference to Israeli interests on the part of the national government. It would criminalize any U.S. citizen “engaged in interstate or foreign commerce” who supports a boycott of Israel or who even goes about “requesting the furnishing of information” regarding it, with penalties enforced through amendments of two existing laws, the Export Administration Act of 1979 and the Export-Import Act of 1945, that include potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison

According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, the Senate bill was drafted with the assistance of AIPAC. The legislation, which would almost certainly be overturned as unconstitutional if it ever does in fact become law, is particularly dangerous and goes well beyond any previous pro-Israeli legislation as it essentially denies free of expression when the subject is Israel.

Israel is particularly fearful of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement because its non-violence is attractive to college students, including many young Jews, who would not otherwise get involved on the issue. Benjamin Netanyahu and his government clearly understand, correctly, that BDS can do more damage than any number of terrorist attacks, as it challenges the actual legitimacy of the Israeli government and its colonizing activity in Palestine.

Israel has recently passed legislation criminalizing anyone who supports BDS and has set up a semi-clandestine group called Kella Shlomo to counteract its message. The country’s education minister has called BDS supporters “enemy soldiers” and has compared them to Nazis. Netanyahu has also backed up the new law with a restriction on foreigners who support the BDS entering the country. This has included a number of American Jews who have been critical of Netanyahu, bringing home to them for the first time just how totalitarian “the Middle East’s only democracy” has actually become.

The British experience as well as a recent case involving New Zealand illustrate just how insensitive Israel is to the interests of other nations and should serve as a warning to Americans of how Netanyahu and company are heedless of fundamental rights like freedom of speech and association. A prominent New Zealand singer who goes by the name Lorde canceled a planned tour to Israel based on her concerns about the mistreatment of the Palestinians. End of story? No. She was promptly lambasted by the usual suspects including Howard Stern and “America’s Rabbi” Shmuley Boteach and was then punished by the Grammys ceremony in New York City on February 8th, where she was told that she would not be allowed to sing one of her own songs even though she was up for album of the year. She was the only finalist who was blocked in that fashion and no one in the media, predictably, linked the two events and recognized that she was almost certainly being punished for not performing in Israel.

Now Lorde is in the middle of a lawsuit initiated by the Israeli government supported lawfare organization called Shurat HaDin. In line with its own anti-boycott legislation, Israel now believes it has the right to sue anyone who supports BDS no matter what country they live in or where they indicated their support. In this case, Israel is intent on silencing New Zealanders who exercised their freedom of speech in New Zealand.

Shurat HaDin is no stranger to foreign courts, though it has lost more cases than it has won. In February 2015, a lawsuit initiated by it led to the conviction of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization of liability for terrorist attacks in Israel between 2000 and 2004 even though there was no evidence demonstrating that there had been any direct involvement by either body. A New York Federal jury and judge, always friendly to Israeli or Jewish litigants, awarded damages of $218.5 million, but under a special feature of the Anti-Terrorism Act the award was automatically tripled to $655.5 million. Shurat HaDin states that it is “bankrupting terror.”

In the New Zealand case two New Zealand women who used publicly accessible social media to convince Lorde to cancel her concert are being blamed by Shurat HaDin for the mental anguish of several Jewish concertgoers who apparently have been in a state of shock since the Lorde cancellation was confirmed. They are suing for “moral and emotional injury and the indignity” and also for the New Zealanders having violated the anti-BDS legislation “to give real consequences to those who selectively target Israel and seek to impose an unjust and illegal boycott against the Jewish state.”

Based on past experience, Shurat HaDin might even win the case inside Israel while finding that the ruling will not be accepted or enforceable in New Zealand as it is in violation of that country’s constitution. But the real intent is to intimidate critics and, as in some cases brought in the U.S., to force opponents to spend money on defense lawyers, making critics of Israel reluctant to go public or even willing to settle out of court. Friends of Israel make sure that any criticism of the country they love above all others becomes toxic. Florida State Senator Randy Fine is, for example, currently demanding that Tampa and Miami cancel upcoming April concerts by Lorde to punish her for her “anti-Semitic boycott” of Israel. He is abusing his position as an elected public official to silence someone he doesn’t agree without of deference to a racist foreign country that has nothing to do with the United States.

It is important for Americans to realize that Israel not only spies on the U.S., digs its paws deep into our Treasury, and perverts Washington’s Middle East policy, it is also attempting to dictate what we the people can and cannot say. And Congress and much of the media are fully on board. This is absolutely insufferable and must be stopped. Groups like Shurat HaDin flying into New York to exploit friendly Manhattan judges and juries to advance Israel’s toxic agendas should be told to go home upon arrival.

Israel’s complete hypocrisy was highly visible in yet another news story last week. The Polish government has passed controversial legislation, subject to judicial review, to criminalize any claims that Poles were responsible for the Second World War prison camps that the Germans set up in their country. This has been strongly and vociferously opposed by Netanyahu speaking for the Israeli government, which is apparently concerned that its claim on perpetual and universal victimhood is being challenged. Washington is also, to no one’s surprise, lining up with Israel, threatening that the new law might damage bilateral relations with Warsaw.

Characteristically, no one in the U.S. mainstream media, which is generally supportive of Bibi’s complaints, is noting that the proposed Polish legislation is not too dissimilar to any number of existing anti-free speech laws criminalizing holocaust denial in Europe or criticism of Israel in the United States. Nor is it different than some laws in Israel, including the criminalization of anyone who speaks or writes in support of BDS. As usual, there is one standard for Jewish issues and Israelis and a quite different standard for everyone else.

← The Nunes Memo Needs More Work  
 
← The Nunes Memo Needs More Work  
Hide 291 CommentsLeave a Comment
291 Comments to "Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do"
Commenters to Ignore
Commenters to ignore (one per line)

Save ListCancel
...to Follow
Commenters to follow (one per line)

Save ListCancel
Endorsed Only
Trim Comments?
    []
  1. Anon • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:12 am GMT • 100 Words

    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do

    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won’t be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon
    You can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.

    Which option works best? Some combination? Additional options?

    , @sarz
    The Philip Weiss article has a better suggestion, one that would have some chance of leading to real peace. Equal rights. In truth, this sounds rosier than the bald truth: equal rights for Khazar outsiders -- bolstered by an alleged claim of someone several thousand years ago to have witnessed the supposedly legitimate gifting of proprty by some real estate agent in the sky -- as for Palestinians, to the latter's ancestral land, Palestine.
    , @ISmellBagels
    "maybe, maybe not"

    Huh? Are you nuts?
    , @tjm
    Exactly, people often have no problem noticing how Zionists control Washington, but are BLIND to the strangle hold they have on higher education, MSM, and Hollywood, even though that control is no less obvious.

    The Zionists are destroying America, and why, because we fight their wars, pay their taxes, we give them everything they want and they still hate us!
    , @skrik

    give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.
     
    Surely you jest, twice; 1) "give Palestinians" a piece of land they already [in just law and good morals] own?

    2) "the healing can begin on all sides?" Exactly what "healing" do alien invaders [by 'stealth' = British assisted = i.e. Balfour], need? What they [heirs & successors] need is to be prosecuted, if[WHEN!] found guilty and appropriately punished.

    *All* non--native residents of the nasty little illegitimate entity thrust into the middle of the oil-sands of the planet are beneficiaries of the ultimate war-crime = aggressive war for Lebensraum = murdering for soil.

    The only land Zs may call their own is the ~6% they managed to purchase before 1947, often of poor quality at highest rates from absentee-owners. All the rest they squat upon is improperly alienated = in common talk, stolen

    Only 'just&possible' remedy, seems to me = RoR+R*3 = Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation. rgds

    , @Jake
    You cannot undo the Zionist narrative without first undoing, as it were, the culture that made it possible: WASP.

    WASP culture was born of, formed by, a Judaizng heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. It is a given that wherever WASP culture reigns there will be a great deal of pro-Zionism.
    , @renfro

    ...... give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides
     
    You mean give Palestines their land back..it is their land to begin with.
    , @bahmi
    "give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own".......what a stupid thing to say. It's all Palestinian land, they deserve it all. Throw out the Tribe.
    , @Bill Jones
    What a thieving piece of shit you are.
    , @Sam 1948
    Why not simply deprive Israel of its impunity/holy cow status and force it to comply with all UN resolutions? The support that Israel from any source is tantamount to complicity in its crimes.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc.
    AgreeDisagreeLOLTroll
    These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Troll, or LOL with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used once per hour.
    Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
     More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  2. Bragadocious says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:27 am GMT • 100 Words

    It certainly is a sad state of affairs. The Zios seem to have regained their mojo after the Obama years. That was the one good thing about that otherwise incompetent boob — his disdain for the Israel project. And in the mainstream media, the Zios have all but purged unfriendly voices. (The web is another matter) There are fewer of them now than 20 years ago, when a few brave newspaper columnists like Charley Reese and Dan Carpenter put out uniquely American opinions on the Middle East, and drove the Zios nuts. And as far as Britain goes, they never had freedom of speech, so I doubt this latest bit of creeping fascism will mean much.

    Read More
    • Agree: Carroll Price
    • Replies: @Demi
    Regarding the Web, Facebook has fought and lost many attacks to reveal the identities of users and have the accounts closed. Now the threat of litigation is causing Facebook to fold. Many Palestinians are losing access to Facebook. Israel trolls Facebook looking for members to shut down. No one is safe.
    , @tjm
    Don't think for one second the Zios did not control Obama too. Of course they did, Obama made more Jewish than any President before him.

    I believe 9/11 was the culmination of a decades long coup, by the Zionists, over Washington. The Zionist Jews now own DC, MSM, Hollywood, Wall Street, you name it, advertising...and with that control they are working to destroy this nation and the west.
    , @CD File
    Barry did more for israel than you could possibly imagine .....deepened the M.E. chaos to a whole new level. He's completely destabilized all her enemies.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  3. James Evan Gruskos says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:38 am GMT

    The Zionists are TRAITORS against Western Civilization and MUST be eliminated!

    Read More
    • Replies: @neutral
    While I agree that Zionists must be eradicated, to call them traitors is not correct. To be a traitor implies you belonged to the group and betrayed them, they never belonged they were never part of us, they are a hostile foreign enemy and should be treated as such.
    , @utu
    Why traitors? Jews were never a part of Western Civilization.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  4. niteranger says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:54 am GMT • 200 Words

    Dr. Giraldi:

    You should realize that it’s almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.

    Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.

    The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.

    Read More
    • Agree: Zumbuddi, Rurik
    • Replies: @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.
    , @biz

    killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution
     
    The population of the entire Russian Empire was 180 million in 1916. So you are claiming that a third of them were killed in the course of the Bolshevik revolution? From 1917-1924? Or even including up through Stalin's purges? Seems excessive.
    , @B
    You are a zenophobic racist piece of human garbage. You are assuming so many thing in the short 2 paragraphs you wrote. Please wake up and try this new thing called critical thinking, because if you did try for fucking once, youd realize how stupid you sounds saying such terrible things
    , @anon
    Tehran’s vision of Syria as the ideal place to set up militarily alongside Israel cannot go unchecked. Israel will be spinning its wheels if it tries to thwart Iran’s plans on its own. It needs to team up with Washington. So far, though, that kind of collaboration has been missing in action. “If you are committed to countering Iran in the region, then you must do so in Syria,” Chagai Tzuriel, director general of the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, told The New York Times this week
    http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/editorials/ct-edit-israel-iran-syria-trump-20180212-story.html

    One Israeli animal express his base desires NYT reports it Chicago tribune echoes it . No vetting no discussion no dissenting views No balancing view.
    Another animal says We will continue to strike at every attempt to strike at us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared.
    And Chicago Tribune offers moral supports to the criminal thug.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  5. Freedom says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 5:54 am GMT • 100 Words

    Israel Lobby Pressures Qatar to Kill Al Jazeera Documentary

    February 8, 2018 By Richard Silverstein

    “We should prepare for the possibility that the Lobby, powerful as it is, will find the right buttons to push with the Qataris and get the documentary cancelled. If that happens, it’s important that blame be nailed on the wall for all to see, like Martin Luther’s theses. This could be yet another lesson in the suffocating political power of the Lobby in national politics. It should provide an example of how Israel’s interests trump American values of freedom and fairness. When Israel or the Lobby come under attack nothing must stand in the way: not free speech, free press, political debate.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  6. proudzionist says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:17 am GMT
    @niteranger
    Dr. Giraldi:

    You should realize that it's almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.

    Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.

    The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.

    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    Read More
    • Replies: @El Dato
    You might want to work on this deficit in self-esteem though.
    , @Rafael Martorell
    If a take over by itself is proof of superiority ,hands down ,no contest you are superior beyond any doubt.
    Even if the american people fix this Zionist issue,as an abuse woman that provide for abuser man,will never ever get back it self steam and will have reason to feel shame until the end of time.
    This disproportionate take over only can be compare with the Hernando Cortez and Fancisco Pizarro take over of the Aztec and The Incas.
    Even the Aztec people where less docile and more rebel than the American people.
    But superiority is only 50% of the explanation.
    The other 50% is the lack of manhood of the american people that do not have any man in their midst anymore.
    , @jacques sheete


    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment.
     
    No doubt you're not too proud, nevertheless, to continue playing the victim card as well.

    ROFL.

    I'll be laughing even louder when you finally figure out that you've been duped and mean nothing to them. They probably don't even consider the likes of you a useful idiot if they even know or care that you exist at all.
    , @animalogic
    Thank you for your honesty. Its gob-smackingly novel. Also, it clearly demonstrates your degenerate anti-humanism. Thanks again.
    , @Toby Keith
    Jews attained power in America through gangsterism, subversion and a thousand forms of betrayal against their host society.
    There will be a reckoning.

    9/11 Truth is taking hold in America. I'd be packing my bags if I were you. I hear that Alpha Centauri is nice this time of year. There likely will be no camps this time.
    , @skrik

    As a Zionist I feel very proud
     
    - with every reason. After all, your primary 'prestige project' is the ethnic cleansing by genocidal murder/theft of a land never to be yours, if for no other reason than UNSC242, let alone morally, legally or 'procedurally.'

    By the latter, I refer to you and yours absurd claim: "Some 'god' = supernatural being promised it to us!" Absolute and utter crap, given the Ashkenazi origin = somewhere in the pampas/steppes north of the Caucasus. Do you have an escape plan?
    , @c matt
    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.

    I think you misunderstand - Zionists don't rule the world, they ruin it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  7. rss says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 6:21 am GMT

    The total desperation betrays the panic from realizing that the entire mankind is on to them! Patience.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  8. anon • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:30 am GMT
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    You can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.

    Which option works best? Some combination? Additional options?

    Read More
    • Replies: @lavoisier

    you can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.
     
    This is very true. There is justifiably a lot of criticism of the dishonesty of the MSM and its obeisance to the narrative. This insures that the average American is pretty much clueless about the extent our culture and our government are essentially controlled by the interests of the Zionists--to the detriment of our interests as Americans.

    But this begs the question: Why can't some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control of a large newspaper or news network and attempt to make the news and editorial pages more honest and reflective? What is stopping the wealthy non-Jewish population in our country from recognizing the danger to our republic of the monolithlic control of the news media by Jews and actually doing the nation and the world a great service by opening up a news organization that is not so biased towards the interests of the Zionists?

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic. Instead their money goes to causes like Africa and educational scams of no real value.

    I had always hoped some non-Jewish American would make a ton of money from a scam like facebook or google or youtube and then use the money from that scam to do some good and reset the narrative.

    Unfortunately, the big money from the scams is going to make our society even less free and open than it was before the scams.

    , @renfro
    With the tribe.... you have to play offence not defense...
    , @Macumazahn
    Additional option 1: attack the entity using the megaphone and take control of it for yourself.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  9. Leisure Larry says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:32 am GMT

    People have to realize that “ISRAEL” is the Global Jewish Nation. Their equal-opportunity genocide machine needs to be resisted globally: Starve the Beast wherever you are, depriving their local mercantile cartels of your consumer dollar. Did not they themselves coin the phrase “the terrible power of the purse”?

    Wake up, people. Sooner or later they will come for YOUR kids.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    The zionists came for your grandparents with affirmative action and school desegregation starting 70 years ago. The Jews have created an economy where it is illegal to hire a White goy man.
    , @Twodees Partain
    The "terrible power of the purse" refers to the control over much of the world's currencies by zionist bankers. That's what is being held over the heads of Congress and the British Parliament, among others.

    They can crash the US dollar and are willing to do so. The power of the purse isn't just a reference to campaign finance of Congress members' reelection campaigns, though that is a part of it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  10. Mark Green says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:02 am GMT • 100 Words

    This is an outstanding article.

    “As usual, there is one standard for Jewish issues and Israelis and a quite different standard for everyone else.” So true.

    Giraldi gives us a snapshot the depth of ‘mainstream’ Jewish fanaticism and global Zionist ruthlessness. This is Jewish supremacism.

    Jewish supremacism dishonestly creates double standards which elevate Jews above all others.

    Jewish supremacism hates Free Speech. As a political force, it is a cancer on intellectual liberty and Free Expression.

    Jewish supremacism seeks to corrupt the marketplace of ideas and undermine the goal of Equal Treatment Under Law. ‘Jews first’. They matter more.

    Jewish supremacism is an aggressive, lethal, and domineering force that must be resisted.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete, Cloak And Dagger, L.K, renfro
    • Replies: @Wally
    Obviously times are changing for "that shitty little country" & hate mongering racist Jews. It's palpable. Rational thought, research, & science are overcoming Zionist propaganda.
    The more that the usual enemies of free speech try to stop the growing awareness of Zionist crimes / lies, the worse it becomes for Zionists.
    Everyone knows it, parasitical Zionist liars use the 'holocau$t' fraud as a cover for their hatred and violence. However, the charade is over when we say it’s over.

    They need us, we do not need them.

    We are seeing that the 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
    Only liars demand censorship.


    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
     
    , @HallParvey
    Jewish Supremacism is actually a function of the God of the Old Testament. Nothing wrong with that for a believing Christian. After all, Christianity derives it’s reason for existing from the Jewish prophets who anticipated the coming of the Messiah. In that world, the Jews ARE God's chosen people.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  11. Demi says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:20 am GMT • 200 Words

    Philip Garibaldi has done an outstanding job of describing how deeply the Israeli narrative has infected the character of the US. One of our basic rights, that of free speech, is being stabbed right before our eyes. I have read S.720 and HR.1697 (identical) and many of the states anti-BDS Acts. I am profoundly saddened. Even if no one is ever prosecuted or the ACLU strikes them all down, the mere fact that our government elected officials have approved or will approve such laws against their own people should give us all pause for the safety of the citizens of this country. I have asked so many Americans what they know of this bill and none have heard of it. Even my most far left and far right politically active friends have never heard of this.

    As Israel seeks to create reasons to escalate tensions in the Middle East, how long until Uncle Sam enters a conflict that will surely divide and destroy this country and many others. Israel’s longstanding objective of dominance in the Middle East will surely come to no good end. Will Americans ever wake up? By my analysis, I think not.

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro

    As Israel seeks to create reasons to escalate tensions in the Middle East, how long until Uncle Sam enters a conflict that will surely divide and destroy this country and many others.
     
    The Jews are in full whine mode because the US isn't bombing Syria for them. Notice how the Jews refer to their bombings of Syria as fighting Iran, they use that propaganda nugget in everything concerning Syria .
    Here is the Forward, Americas premier Jewish newspaper, peeing their pants and blaming the US for not warring for them. Anyone who thinks US Jews are Americans first , not Jews and Israel first isn't paying attention...there are no bigger parasites or liars in the universe.

    Note how the Forward editor says Tumps failure to confront Russia for Israel is illegal...lol

    How Trump’s Refusal To Confront Russia May End Up Hurting Israel

    ''The frightening flare-up involving Syria and Iran this past weekend was not just some far away event that concerns only those of us worried about Israel’s security on its volatile northern border. It may also illustrate the real-life consequences of the Trump administration’s steadfast — and possibly illegal — unwillingness to confront Russian influence and ambition

    Read more: undefined/opinion/394258/how-trumps-refusal-to-confront-russia-may-end-up-hurting-israel/

    It’s Putin’s World. Netanyahu’s Just Living In It.

    ""On the other side is the U.S., which could potentially strengthen Israel’s hand against Iran in Syria, but has instead left Israel to fend for itself across successive administrations.
    Israel is stuck between a Russia whose priorities are not Israel’s, and a U.S. that is all too willing to cede the region to anyone else who is willing to spend the blood and treasure.
    But there is only so much that Netanyahu can do when Putin is not going to sacrifice Russian priorities that erode Israel’s security and Trump is simply uninterested. It all combines to leave Israel vulnerable, and increase the chances that the first ever direct military clash between Israel and Iran that took place on Saturday is a canary in the coal mine rather than an aberration.
    Read more: undefined/opinion/394255/its-putins-world-netanyahus-just-living-in-it/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  12. Demi says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:29 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Bragadocious
    It certainly is a sad state of affairs. The Zios seem to have regained their mojo after the Obama years. That was the one good thing about that otherwise incompetent boob -- his disdain for the Israel project. And in the mainstream media, the Zios have all but purged unfriendly voices. (The web is another matter) There are fewer of them now than 20 years ago, when a few brave newspaper columnists like Charley Reese and Dan Carpenter put out uniquely American opinions on the Middle East, and drove the Zios nuts. And as far as Britain goes, they never had freedom of speech, so I doubt this latest bit of creeping fascism will mean much.

    Regarding the Web, Facebook has fought and lost many attacks to reveal the identities of users and have the accounts closed. Now the threat of litigation is causing Facebook to fold. Many Palestinians are losing access to Facebook. Israel trolls Facebook looking for members to shut down. No one is safe.

    Read More
    • Replies: @El Dato
    There is always space on the Internet for a better, less horribad place than the "f"-adorned Zuckerburg.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  13. neutral says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:35 am GMT • 100 Words

    The jews don’t even pretend anymore that free speech exists, they are now openly going with the narrative that jews are in charge and nobody is allowed to talk about them, end of debate. The funniest thing is how the cuckservatives, that hang out in places such as Breitbart or NationalReview, still argue about their useless constitution and free speech being under assault but then have zero problems with jews censoring anyone who speaks against them.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price
    Jews hold the same opinion of free speech as corporate executives hold of economic competition to be eliminated as quickly as possible.
    , @HallParvey
    Free speech only exists until TPTB say stop. They (TPTB) prefer that shaming will inhibit free speech (i.e. Political Correctness), but if that doesn’t work, laws can and will be made. After all, the Constitution is a living document and as such is open to interpretation.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  14. neutral says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:40 am GMT
    @James Evan Gruskos
    The Zionists are TRAITORS against Western Civilization and MUST be eliminated!

    While I agree that Zionists must be eradicated, to call them traitors is not correct. To be a traitor implies you belonged to the group and betrayed them, they never belonged they were never part of us, they are a hostile foreign enemy and should be treated as such.

    Read More
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    If a person is born in the US, lives in the US, carries US documents including passport, refers to themselves as an American but is secretly conspiring against the US for the benefit of Israel (or any other nation) is that not indeed treachery and meeting the very definition of being a traitor?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  15. utu says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:58 am GMT
    @James Evan Gruskos
    The Zionists are TRAITORS against Western Civilization and MUST be eliminated!

    Why traitors? Jews were never a part of Western Civilization.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  16. Mark James says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:10 am GMT • 100 Words

    The Lorde story is really quite remarkable. You have to assume she is being picked on because she is a young woman without the resources (and popularity) of a Taylor Swift for example. Someone to be made an example of, through Israeli intimidation and threats.

    As we approach Washington’s birthday a few sentences from the first president seem applicable today: ” A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils.” Such an attachment of a small or weak, towards a great and powerful nation, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    As we approach Washington’s birthday a few sentences from the first president seem applicable today: ” A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils.” Such an attachment of a small or weak, towards a great and powerful nation, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”
     
    Washington could have never imagined that his quote would need to be revised as follows to make it accurate:

    “A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Such an attachment of a great and powerful nation, towards a small or weak, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  17. El Dato says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:13 am GMT • 300 Words

    As mentioned earlier:

    French ‘The Voice’ singer quits reality show over terrorism tweets

    Mennel Ibtissem was a popular contestant on the show. However, she came under pressure to leave the competition after tweets were uncovered in which she appeared to question the official narrative of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and the 2016 Bastille Day attack in Nice.

    “Here we go, it’s become a routine, an attack a week, and, as usual, the ‘terrorist’ takes his ID with him,” Ibtissem wrote after the Nice truck attack, Nice-Matin reported. “It’s true that when you’re plotting something nasty you never forget to take your papers with you.”

    In another post, Ibtissem reportedly said: “The real terrorists are our government,” after two attackers slit a priest’s throat in Normandy. Ibtissem’s posts included support for Palestine and, during the 2014 assault on Gaza, she condemned Israel for “terrorizing innocent civilians.”

    The National Bureau of Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism took issue with Ibstissem’s comments about Israel, and demanded she be removed from the show, JPost reports. “Mennel cannot serve as a role model for uninformed fans [sic]. She is not a good role model, she is not a good choice, she is dangerous,” it said. The group pointed to a song she sang in 2015 called, Smile Palestine, which references the “slaughter of mothers, fathers, little sisters and little brothers.”

    Ibstissem posted an apology to her Facebook page on Tuesday before she decided to leave the show. In it, she explained: “These messages were the expression of a fear that I shared only at that time with my friends on this network. I deeply regret these messages.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  18. El Dato says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:14 am GMT
    @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    You might want to work on this deficit in self-esteem though.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  19. El Dato says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:20 am GMT
    @Demi
    Regarding the Web, Facebook has fought and lost many attacks to reveal the identities of users and have the accounts closed. Now the threat of litigation is causing Facebook to fold. Many Palestinians are losing access to Facebook. Israel trolls Facebook looking for members to shut down. No one is safe.

    There is always space on the Internet for a better, less horribad place than the “f”-adorned Zuckerburg.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  20. Gordon Bennett says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:23 am GMT • 100 Words

    Breitbart was mentioned – whilst this outlet was founded in Israel , it does do a certain amount of good, and many of its readers at grass roots level voted for Trump due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars – may I suggest that the readers here post comments and links to quality articles such as this on their facebook and news sites to get the message outside the echo chamber.

    Read More
    • Replies: @neutral

    due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars
     
    And how is that going now, if Jeb, Rubio or Hillary were elected it would be the identical foreign policy. Trump is actually worse because at least the others were open about their intentions, the fact that Trump deceived people about this makes it worse.
    , @Twodees Partain
    To me, the fact that most of the Bart tards voted for Trump is just proof that they are Trumpeteers, nothing more. How do you know that the Trump voters who post there voted for him hoping he'd stop US involvement in Israel's wars?

    That site is a shit hole. The retards who post thousands of responses to the silly little, two paragraph articles there make me sick. Posting links to articles here on shithole sites just brings an influx of trolls. No thanks, and I don't have a FaCIAbook account anyway.
    , @RobinG
    Bears repeating:

    G.B. says, .....may I suggest that the readers here post links to quality articles such as this on their facebook and news sites to get the message outside the echo chamber.
     
    Yes. Beyond the bubble.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  21. Wally says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:30 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Mark Green
    This is an outstanding article.

    "As usual, there is one standard for Jewish issues and Israelis and a quite different standard for everyone else." So true.

    Giraldi gives us a snapshot the depth of 'mainstream' Jewish fanaticism and global Zionist ruthlessness. This is Jewish supremacism.

    Jewish supremacism dishonestly creates double standards which elevate Jews above all others.

    Jewish supremacism hates Free Speech. As a political force, it is a cancer on intellectual liberty and Free Expression.

    Jewish supremacism seeks to corrupt the marketplace of ideas and undermine the goal of Equal Treatment Under Law. 'Jews first'. They matter more.

    Jewish supremacism is an aggressive, lethal, and domineering force that must be resisted.

    Obviously times are changing for “that shitty little country” & hate mongering racist Jews. It’s palpable. Rational thought, research, & science are overcoming Zionist propaganda.
    The more that the usual enemies of free speech try to stop the growing awareness of Zionist crimes / lies, the worse it becomes for Zionists.
    Everyone knows it, parasitical Zionist liars use the ‘holocau$t’ fraud as a cover for their hatred and violence. However, the charade is over when we say it’s over.

    They need us, we do not need them.

    We are seeing that the ‘holocaust’ storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
    Only liars demand censorship.

    The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com

    Read More
    • Replies: @animalogic
    I don't care whether holocaust narrative is true or not.
    The holocaust is a blank cheque that wore out years & years ago.
    It now JUSTIFIES nothing.
    Israel needs to stop its victimhood crap: its laughable.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  22. Anon • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:32 am GMT • 200 Words

    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that’s what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that’s what. Right now, Palestinians can’t run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn’t going to make them any better at it.

    Don’t kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It’s time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    Read More
    • Replies: @neutral
    First of all a Palestine would not be parasite on tax payers, like Israel is currently now. Related to this, the end of Israel will also eliminate the ersatz nationalism, that so many cucks have these days, and force them to focus on domestic concerns instead of wasting all their time and political energy working for Israel. As for boycotting Israel being of no consequence, you cannot have it both ways, one narrative is being sold is that boycotting Israel is meaningless, and the other narrative is that it is one of the greatest threats in the world, so much so that politicians all over are scrambling to censor and punish anyone remotely saying bad things about Israel.

    With all the negatives that Israel imposes on white people, what about the positives? The standard Hasbarat responses are gay rights, Intel chip factories and some kind of bulwark against terror. All of these are pure BS, Intel can build in other places, it would be better to have in a white country instead of a middle eastern one. The bulwark against terror is a joke, no one can take this argument seriously in light of what has been happening all these years. As for gay rights, again what a joke, how that benefits white people is something that cannot be argued.

    Israel is a blight, it provides nothing and causes endless problems. This is the reason they are undertaking such draconian censorship, it is the way tyrants operate when most people will never support them legitimately.

    , @Greg Bacon

    Right now, Palestinians can’t run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn’t going to make them any better at it.
     
    Who could run their own country when they have a US supported heavily-armed foreign force that has taken complete control of their skies, seas and ground, with a massive military presence that never goes away and takes delight in terrorizing the unarmed citizens by starving, beating, shooting and killing them at will--with no repercussions--steals more land when it wants and controls a large part of their income, which it holds back from time to time, all the while their control over the world's MSM means people will never hear both sides of the story, only mealy-mouthed hasbara like "Israel has the right to defend itself" anytime some Israeli stubs its toe.

    Americans have been so trained to worship Israel that we're well past the dumbed-down, emotionally dead citizens of Orwell's "1984." We clap and cheer anytime we hear the words Israel or Jews and hiss, boo and demand lethal action against anyone who dare utter something positive about Palestinians.

    , @renfro

    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.
     
    The value of the BDS movement is the attention it attracts....it has brought more and more people who now oppose Israel and its land theft in Palestine.
    It has attracted so much attention that jews and their politicians are ruining themselves trying to pass laws against the Americans people's right boycott whoever they please.

    In fact a federal judge just struck down a state's attempt to enforce its anti BDS laws...saying it was unconstitution

    Keep on attacking American rights Jews.......people are watching...so hell yeah BDS has done its job well putting Israel criminality in the spotlight.
    , @Wally
    asks:
    "Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here."

    I suggest you actually read the article under discussion.

    Free speech & open debate on the so called 'holocaust' is the only issue that is banned, censored, attacked in every way possible.
     
    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
    http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here:
    http://forum.codoh.com
    , @annamaria
    "terrorist-sponsoring..." -- You mean, the locals’ response to the wars of aggression?
    Unlike the terrorist Israel and the racketeering US, Iran has not attacked other countries for centuries. There was no ISIS in Libya and Syria before the US/NATO/Israel & Gulfies arranged money and weaponry for the "moderate" jihadis. All according to the zio/neocon pan to “take out” seven countries in five years.
    The US did not have foes in the Middle East before the treasonous lot (including the obnoxious authors of PNAC) had united with MIC profiteers to use the US might for the glory of Eretz Israel.
    Tell us about the USSLiberty and the slaughtered American sailors: http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/world/tape-released-prove-israel-s-attack-on-usaliberty-was-deliberate/article/412229 https://consortiumnews.com/2017/05/21/not-remembering-the-uss-liberty/
    Tell us about Rachel Corrie, a young peace activist killed in cold blood by the "eternal victims:" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Corrie
    The Bolshevik progeny makes a sizeable portion of Israeli population today. The Jewish organizers of death camps in Russia should have been named, widely, next to the worst criminals of the 20th century. The light of truth is so intolerable for the whining “eternal victims” that a documentary “Two Hundred Years Together” by Solzhenitsyn, a Noble Prize Laureate in Literature, has been sequestered by all (ALL) publishing houses in the UK/US. -- A documentary! -- http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/05/most-banned-book-in-the-world-200-years-together-aleksandr-solzhenitsyn/
    , @jacques sheete

    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.
     
    If true, then why are the Israelis and their dupes panicking over it?

    Yeah, yeah, I know, everything's an "existential" threat to the "chosen." But then it'd appear that being "chosen" may not be so special after all. You'd think "geniuses" would've figured that out by now.

    You clowns are way too predictable and have lost many of the elements of surprise. Yer on the way down. Now you have another reason to fill yer diapers.

    ROFL.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  23. NoseytheDuke says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:34 am GMT • 100 Words
    @neutral
    While I agree that Zionists must be eradicated, to call them traitors is not correct. To be a traitor implies you belonged to the group and betrayed them, they never belonged they were never part of us, they are a hostile foreign enemy and should be treated as such.

    If a person is born in the US, lives in the US, carries US documents including passport, refers to themselves as an American but is secretly conspiring against the US for the benefit of Israel (or any other nation) is that not indeed treachery and meeting the very definition of being a traitor?

    Read More
    • Replies: @neutral
    Foreign spies also have done that, they are not labeled traitors however. They are foreign infiltrators, just because they have some papers saying they are American does not make them American.
    , @renfro
    Yup...that is the definition of traitor....unfortunately its not the legal one ...that's why we need to change the legal definition...but fat chance of that since 90% of congress are traitors
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  24. neutral says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:50 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Gordon Bennett
    Breitbart was mentioned - whilst this outlet was founded in Israel , it does do a certain amount of good, and many of its readers at grass roots level voted for Trump due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars - may I suggest that the readers here post comments and links to quality articles such as this on their facebook and news sites to get the message outside the echo chamber.

    due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars

    And how is that going now, if Jeb, Rubio or Hillary were elected it would be the identical foreign policy. Trump is actually worse because at least the others were open about their intentions, the fact that Trump deceived people about this makes it worse.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Carroll Price

    ..the fact that Trump deceived people about this makes it worse.
     
    On the contrary, during the closing weeks of the campaign, Trump became quite explicit concerning his fealty to Israel and Netanyahu. And after winning the presidency, has not once failed to demonstrate it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  25. neutral says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:54 am GMT
    @NoseytheDuke
    If a person is born in the US, lives in the US, carries US documents including passport, refers to themselves as an American but is secretly conspiring against the US for the benefit of Israel (or any other nation) is that not indeed treachery and meeting the very definition of being a traitor?

    Foreign spies also have done that, they are not labeled traitors however. They are foreign infiltrators, just because they have some papers saying they are American does not make them American.

    Read More
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    Well legally they are Americans which means they are traitors under the law, no?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  26. ritzl says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:00 am GMT • 100 Words

    Israel has eviscerated all post-WWII humanitarian law. Law designed, almost specifically, to make persecution of Jews anathema. The US agrees, in all cases, to that evisceration. There is no more IHL. Let Israel and Zionist Jews stew in their own self-interested juice.

    And that is NOT to say all Jews, just the ones who do NOT believe that “Never Again” applies to others.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  27. Vickpm says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:31 am GMT • 200 Words

    Geraldi needs to expand his culprits in order to get at Zionist sympathizers. Look at where Zionists are most successful (i.e. France, Britain & US in this article): in Christendom. And where is Geraldi’s point of view mostly accepted? In the world of communists and Islam. Remember that the leader of the religious west is a Zionist – and that would be Jesus to whom individual christians and their church liturgy attribute divinity! The central figure in all christendom is a Zionist Jew. Now take a country like Pakistan – Geraldi could write a similar article in the Times of Lahore and get accolades for his point of view – but that would be like preaching to the converted.

    Perhaps Geraldi should take a page from the PLO – that organization claims Jezus was the first palestinian and not a Zionist Jew. Perhaps Geraldi’s target should be organized christendom rather than the western body politic where Zionists and Jews enjoy substantial support because of the Zionist – Jewis – christianized society.

    Read More
    • Replies: @nickels
    The Catholic church single handedly kept the Jewish threat at bay for 1820 years.
    It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
    Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
    It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.
    , @HallParvey
    Good luck with that. “Give us the child for the first five years, and he will not depart from the ways of Buddha”.
    Christian indoctrination begins early, and is almost impossible to overcome. People give up the idea of Santa Clause, but belief in a higher power that forgives all sin and rewards the individual with eternal life is right up there with faith in a new lottery ticket. Hope springs eternal.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  28. neutral says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:54 am GMT • 300 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.

    Don't kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    First of all a Palestine would not be parasite on tax payers, like Israel is currently now. Related to this, the end of Israel will also eliminate the ersatz nationalism, that so many cucks have these days, and force them to focus on domestic concerns instead of wasting all their time and political energy working for Israel. As for boycotting Israel being of no consequence, you cannot have it both ways, one narrative is being sold is that boycotting Israel is meaningless, and the other narrative is that it is one of the greatest threats in the world, so much so that politicians all over are scrambling to censor and punish anyone remotely saying bad things about Israel.

    With all the negatives that Israel imposes on white people, what about the positives? The standard Hasbarat responses are gay rights, Intel chip factories and some kind of bulwark against terror. All of these are pure BS, Intel can build in other places, it would be better to have in a white country instead of a middle eastern one. The bulwark against terror is a joke, no one can take this argument seriously in light of what has been happening all these years. As for gay rights, again what a joke, how that benefits white people is something that cannot be argued.

    Israel is a blight, it provides nothing and causes endless problems. This is the reason they are undertaking such draconian censorship, it is the way tyrants operate when most people will never support them legitimately.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  29. Realist says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:10 am GMT

    “Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do”

    You know it’s the right thing to do because our government is trying to stop it.

    Read More
    • Agree: ChuckOrloski
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    'That is politics' said senator Hollings in his 2004 speech.
    A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
    I'd add 'that is democray', in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  30. mcohen says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:48 am GMT

    Chub is on a bender so there is that and freedom is censorship as defined as such.israel needs to move quickly on annexing the west bank area c before the march the 2018.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  31. llloyd says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 11:03 am GMT • 100 Words

    It all seems extraordinarily childish. Are big kids running Israel and its run away support machine? I would like to say pride cometh before a fall. But after reading about the Talpiot Program I am no longer so sure. Evidently the supporters of Israel think the lessons of history no longer apply to them as Talpiot is without precedent. Does anyone seriously believe, Israeli companies will not terrorise their clients? “If you don’t do business with us, we will accuse you of supporting B.D.S.” The Jewish business reputation is not ethical.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  32. NoseytheDuke says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:14 am GMT
    @neutral
    Foreign spies also have done that, they are not labeled traitors however. They are foreign infiltrators, just because they have some papers saying they are American does not make them American.

    Well legally they are Americans which means they are traitors under the law, no?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  33. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 11:18 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.

    Don't kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    Right now, Palestinians can’t run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn’t going to make them any better at it.

    Who could run their own country when they have a US supported heavily-armed foreign force that has taken complete control of their skies, seas and ground, with a massive military presence that never goes away and takes delight in terrorizing the unarmed citizens by starving, beating, shooting and killing them at will–with no repercussions–steals more land when it wants and controls a large part of their income, which it holds back from time to time, all the while their control over the world’s MSM means people will never hear both sides of the story, only mealy-mouthed hasbara like “Israel has the right to defend itself” anytime some Israeli stubs its toe.

    Americans have been so trained to worship Israel that we’re well past the dumbed-down, emotionally dead citizens of Orwell’s “1984.” We clap and cheer anytime we hear the words Israel or Jews and hiss, boo and demand lethal action against anyone who dare utter something positive about Palestinians.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  34. Talha says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:23 am GMT

    They are suing for “moral and emotional injury and the indignity”

    LOOOL!!!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  35. Rafael Martorell says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:27 am GMT • 100 Words
    @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    If a take over by itself is proof of superiority ,hands down ,no contest you are superior beyond any doubt.
    Even if the american people fix this Zionist issue,as an abuse woman that provide for abuser man,will never ever get back it self steam and will have reason to feel shame until the end of time.
    This disproportionate take over only can be compare with the Hernando Cortez and Fancisco Pizarro take over of the Aztec and The Incas.
    Even the Aztec people where less docile and more rebel than the American people.
    But superiority is only 50% of the explanation.
    The other 50% is the lack of manhood of the american people that do not have any man in their midst anymore.

    Read More
    • Agree: Wyatt Pendleton
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  36. jilles dykstra says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:45 am GMT • 100 Words

    A dangerous business.
    Mossad is the prime suspect in the never solved murder of Swedish prime minister Palme, who was no friend of Israel.
    Anna Lyndh, Swedish prime minister to be, who wanted a EU economic boycott of Israel, was murdered accidentally by, if I remember correctlty a Serb, who ‘followed voices in his head’.
    IF Mossad engineered this, then I must say that they’re quite capable.
    But, of course, also the death of Diana is ascribed to Mossad, Israel did possibly not like the prospect of Muslim stepfather for the future British king.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Jake
    The Mossad is very capable of doing all that.

    Here is an extremely important question: What do the CIA, the Mossad, and Saudi Arabia's General Intelligence Presidency all have in common?

    They are all offspring of the British Empire's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

    WASP culture was necessary for the Mossad.
    , @Alden
    Go back to Lord Moyne in 1944, Count Bernadotte and Colonel Serot back in 1948 and several attempts to murder British Foreign minister Ernest Bevins all to achieve the Zionist state
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  37. jilles dykstra says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:50 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Realist
    "Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do"

    You know it's the right thing to do because our government is trying to stop it.

    ‘That is politics’ said senator Hollings in his 2004 speech.
    A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
    I’d add ‘that is democray’, in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.

    Read More
    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    5.3 million about 1.7% of the population, I think there is something at play more pressing than the vote.
    , @Realist
    "A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them."

    He doesn't need their vote, only about 2 percent of our population is Jewish, he needs their money.

    Many non voters are registered to vote but will not stoop to vote for the lesser evil..
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  38. geokat62 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:07 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Mark James
    The Lorde story is really quite remarkable. You have to assume she is being picked on because she is a young woman without the resources (and popularity) of a Taylor Swift for example. Someone to be made an example of, through Israeli intimidation and threats.

    As we approach Washington's birthday a few sentences from the first president seem applicable today: " A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils." Such an attachment of a small or weak, towards a great and powerful nation, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter."

    As we approach Washington’s birthday a few sentences from the first president seem applicable today: ” A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils.” Such an attachment of a small or weak, towards a great and powerful nation, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”

    Washington could have never imagined that his quote would need to be revised as follows to make it accurate:

    “A passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Such an attachment of a great and powerful nation, towards a small or weak, dooms the former to be the satellite of the latter.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  39. Renoman says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm GMT

    And the World mutters “Hitler was right” under it’s breath.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  40. n230099 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:17 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Nice try Phil…

    “Cars and girls are easy come by in this day and age,
    Laughing, joking, drinking, smoking,
    Till I’ve spent my wage.
    When I was young people spoke of immorality,
    All the things they said were wrong,
    Are what I want to be.”**

    **Dreja, McCarty, Beck, Relf, Samwell-Smith

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  41. hobo says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:37 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “as Israel and its hubristic leaders know no limits”

    Its not just the leaders.
    In the latest edition of “you just can’t make this sh*t up” category:

    Virgin pulls Palestinian salad name from in-flight menu after complaints from Israel supporters

    https://www.rt.com/news/418643-virgin-removes-palestinian-salad-israel/

    quote:

    An image of the in-flight menu was posted on the ‎Israel Advocacy Movement Facebook page …, who said: “I thought this was an Israeli salad…obviously [airline founder Richard] Branson showing his true colours…Israelis must boycott Virgin and Israel must ask for an explanation…

    The negative reaction to the meal’s name saw it changed on the airline’s menu.

    snip

    … maftoul is the national dish of Palestine

    Read More
    • Replies: @helena
    haha definitely one for YCMTSU category! has anybody started a YCMTSU Watch site yet?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  42. sarz says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:37 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    The Philip Weiss article has a better suggestion, one that would have some chance of leading to real peace. Equal rights. In truth, this sounds rosier than the bald truth: equal rights for Khazar outsiders — bolstered by an alleged claim of someone several thousand years ago to have witnessed the supposedly legitimate gifting of proprty by some real estate agent in the sky — as for Palestinians, to the latter’s ancestral land, Palestine.

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro

    The Philip Weiss article has a better suggestion, one that would have some chance of leading to real peace. Equal rights.
     
    rotflmao....think man think!

    Do you seriously believe Jews would ever allow equal rights for anyone?
    They don't even accept equal rights here in the US....they demand superior rights for themselves here in the US
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  43. jacques sheete says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:38 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Masterful job PG!

    The gangster cesspool known as the State of Israel clearly shows the intent of “Jewish” supremacists and no decent person would support that abomination in any way. They threaten the world, then wonder why they themselves feel threatened; it’s clearly psychotic behavior.

    The Izzy-first bunch are such nutjobs that I no longer waste much time reading their howling and yapping and have totally given up trying to reason with them or appealing to any shreds of respectability they might have once had. I do thank them, however, for teaching me how to mock and sneer at them.

    Boycotting them (one of their favorite tools) is essential as is learning to understand that mendacity is basic to their nature. For their own protection, they ought to be placed permanently in locked psych wards.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  44. JNDillard says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:41 pm GMT • 200 Words

    As can be observed by pursuing the responses to this article, Israel’s policies are creating the anti-semitism it uses as proof of its victimization. A country with nukes is turning the entire world against not only it, but those complicit in its racism, apartheid, and exceptionalistic tribalism. This means that Jews in general are now being held accountable for not policing their own: by not standing up and calling out zionism they become accomplices. There are notable, impressive exceptions: Noam Chompsky, Norman Finkelstein, Gilad Atzmon, Albert Einstein, Isaac Asimov, Sigmund Freud, Eric Fromm, Hannah Arendt, IF Stone, Roseanne Barr, Rabbi Michael Lerner, and Richard Falk. Millions of Christian Zionists, who support zionism out of the delusional mythology that a rebuilding of Israel and its temple in Jerusalem is a prelude to the Second Coming of their war god, who will then kill all non-believing Jews. Israel and AIPAC, by attacking freedom of speech internationally, is accelerating those global forces that will collapse zionism. The coming financial collapse of the West is going to eliminate much foreign financial support that Israel depends on for its survival.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    The zionist jews, where jews in total see to have on average a ten point higher IQ, never envisaged how Israel would demonstrate judaism to the world, in any case as few jews denounce Israel.
    Jabotinski in 1923 wrote 'The Iron Wall', a wall of bajonets, that was the one and only zionist ethic.
    He was honest, he wrote explicitly that the Palestinians would never voluntary give away their land, and he wrote that zionists would never be able to compensate them financially.

    The weird thing is that Israel now can, the Arab League peace proposal is in essence that jews leave the territory stolen and occupied after and in 1967, and that Israel pays compensation for what was stolen and destroyed prior to 1967.
    A calculation based on the compensation asked for or talked about around 1948 for every Palestinian family driven away, with compounded interest, until now, is less than maintaining the IDF.
    Do not ask me to produce the calculation, I made it a long time ago.
    What is not in this cost benefit analysis is that Israeli jews can feel safe for the first time in thier lives

    Alas, Eisenhower in his farewell speech, warned for the USA industrial-military complex, I fear that the Israeli industrial-military complex is relatively stronger in Israel than the USA one in the USA.
    In other words, peacefully, democratically, it will never happen.

    It is as with the EU 'too many careers and institutions are built on it'.
    And so, in both cases, forward to the bitter end.

    Former EU EP chairman Schulz did not become chancellor, did not become minister for foreign affairs, and just resigned as chairman of the SPD, the German socialist party.
    And yet, Brussels talks about making the west Balkan countries EU members.

    Maybe it helps the idiots in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem that idiots also still rule the EU.
    And the Netherlands, just read the words 'the lying Dutchman'.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  45. jacques sheete says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:44 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.

    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment.

    No doubt you’re not too proud, nevertheless, to continue playing the victim card as well.

    ROFL.

    I’ll be laughing even louder when you finally figure out that you’ve been duped and mean nothing to them. They probably don’t even consider the likes of you a useful idiot if they even know or care that you exist at all.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  46. ISmellBagels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:46 pm GMT
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    “maybe, maybe not”

    Huh? Are you nuts?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  47. tjm says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:48 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    Exactly, people often have no problem noticing how Zionists control Washington, but are BLIND to the strangle hold they have on higher education, MSM, and Hollywood, even though that control is no less obvious.

    The Zionists are destroying America, and why, because we fight their wars, pay their taxes, we give them everything they want and they still hate us!

    Read More
    • Replies: @ISmellBagels
    Zionist Jews have disdain for all goy. Non-Jews are animals to be used for their benefit.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  48. ISmellBagels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:49 pm GMT

    They (the Jews) are always parroting the “NEVER AGAIN” thing, yet they are continuing to do the very things that are sure to eventually bring the forceful reactions that they claim to want to so desperately prevent. What is with these maniacs? Is it genetic?

    Read More
    • Replies: @yurivku

    What is with these maniacs? Is it genetic?
     
    Well, probably yes, they always will bite the hand which feeds them, will saw a branch on which they sit ... they just cannot resist. Hundreds of years of imbreeding and tribal policy...

    They always get people up to desperate state and then, when they got the fighting back starting to complain for anti-semitic moods.
    This happened many times in history. But now their hope for Holocaust story, just to shup up everybody. But this only will upper the level at which the blow up can happen.

    It reminds me a story abot the frog and the scorpion.
    S asks F - can you cross the river with me on your back? No, you'll bite me. No,no if I'll do it we both will drown. Ok, sit down ...
    On the middle of the river S bites F. What did you do, you've promissed ?! Sorry, I just could not resist

    And reading comments here one can see that not all are happy with living together.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  49. tjm says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:53 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Bragadocious
    It certainly is a sad state of affairs. The Zios seem to have regained their mojo after the Obama years. That was the one good thing about that otherwise incompetent boob -- his disdain for the Israel project. And in the mainstream media, the Zios have all but purged unfriendly voices. (The web is another matter) There are fewer of them now than 20 years ago, when a few brave newspaper columnists like Charley Reese and Dan Carpenter put out uniquely American opinions on the Middle East, and drove the Zios nuts. And as far as Britain goes, they never had freedom of speech, so I doubt this latest bit of creeping fascism will mean much.

    Don’t think for one second the Zios did not control Obama too. Of course they did, Obama made more Jewish than any President before him.

    I believe 9/11 was the culmination of a decades long coup, by the Zionists, over Washington. The Zionist Jews now own DC, MSM, Hollywood, Wall Street, you name it, advertising…and with that control they are working to destroy this nation and the west.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  50. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    Surely you jest, twice; 1) “give Palestinians” a piece of land they already [in just law and good morals] own?

    2) “the healing can begin on all sides?” Exactly what “healing” do alien invaders [by 'stealth' = British assisted = i.e. Balfour], need? What they [heirs & successors] need is to be prosecuted, if[WHEN!] found guilty and appropriately punished.

    *All* non–native residents of the nasty little illegitimate entity thrust into the middle of the oil-sands of the planet are beneficiaries of the ultimate war-crime = aggressive war for Lebensraum = murdering for soil.

    The only land Zs may call their own is the ~6% they managed to purchase before 1947, often of poor quality at highest rates from absentee-owners. All the rest they squat upon is improperly alienated = in common talk, stolen

    Only ‘just&possible’ remedy, seems to me = RoR+R*3 = Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation. rgds

    Read More
    • Replies: @Herman Stottmann
    Well said Skrik, The solution is there and very obvious to those that are willing to open their eyes. In addition to opening their eyes they have to boycott the MSM and seek out the truth in other formats. The truth will set our country free from the Zionist shackles.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  51. Carroll Price says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:58 pm GMT

    This article should remove doubts in anyone’s mind that Jews are in total control of the United States.

    Read More
    • Replies: @biz
    Doesn't the very presence of this article contradict your claim?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  52. ISmellBagels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:07 pm GMT
    @tjm
    Exactly, people often have no problem noticing how Zionists control Washington, but are BLIND to the strangle hold they have on higher education, MSM, and Hollywood, even though that control is no less obvious.

    The Zionists are destroying America, and why, because we fight their wars, pay their taxes, we give them everything they want and they still hate us!

    Zionist Jews have disdain for all goy. Non-Jews are animals to be used for their benefit.

    Read More
    • Replies: @nsa
    Think of the goyim as jooie owned livestock..........
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  53. Carroll Price says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:17 pm GMT
    @neutral
    The jews don't even pretend anymore that free speech exists, they are now openly going with the narrative that jews are in charge and nobody is allowed to talk about them, end of debate. The funniest thing is how the cuckservatives, that hang out in places such as Breitbart or NationalReview, still argue about their useless constitution and free speech being under assault but then have zero problems with jews censoring anyone who speaks against them.

    Jews hold the same opinion of free speech as corporate executives hold of economic competition to be eliminated as quickly as possible.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Da Wei
    Insightful analogy. This comparison says a lot. Since jews control the big money, the latter is pretty much a manifestation of the former.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  54. animalogic says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:21 pm GMT
    @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    Thank you for your honesty. Its gob-smackingly novel. Also, it clearly demonstrates your degenerate anti-humanism. Thanks again.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  55. Toby Keith says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:26 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    Jews attained power in America through gangsterism, subversion and a thousand forms of betrayal against their host society.
    There will be a reckoning.

    9/11 Truth is taking hold in America. I’d be packing my bags if I were you. I hear that Alpha Centauri is nice this time of year. There likely will be no camps this time.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  56. animalogic says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:33 pm GMT
    @Wally
    Obviously times are changing for "that shitty little country" & hate mongering racist Jews. It's palpable. Rational thought, research, & science are overcoming Zionist propaganda.
    The more that the usual enemies of free speech try to stop the growing awareness of Zionist crimes / lies, the worse it becomes for Zionists.
    Everyone knows it, parasitical Zionist liars use the 'holocau$t' fraud as a cover for their hatred and violence. However, the charade is over when we say it’s over.

    They need us, we do not need them.

    We are seeing that the 'holocaust' storyline is one of the most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
    Only liars demand censorship.


    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
     

    I don’t care whether holocaust narrative is true or not.
    The holocaust is a blank cheque that wore out years & years ago.
    It now JUSTIFIES nothing.
    Israel needs to stop its victimhood crap: its laughable.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    Yes, it is truly ridiculous, but immensely profitable for them.
    But you can really nail them by pointing out the utter fakery of the impossible storyline.
    Like it or not, until that is done en masse, nothing will change.

    Cheers.


    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the ridiculous 'holocaust' storyline is the message.
     
    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com

    And why do Jews want '6M' of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  57. Carroll Price says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:37 pm GMT
    @neutral

    due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars
     
    And how is that going now, if Jeb, Rubio or Hillary were elected it would be the identical foreign policy. Trump is actually worse because at least the others were open about their intentions, the fact that Trump deceived people about this makes it worse.

    ..the fact that Trump deceived people about this makes it worse.

    On the contrary, during the closing weeks of the campaign, Trump became quite explicit concerning his fealty to Israel and Netanyahu. And after winning the presidency, has not once failed to demonstrate it.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  58. lavoisier says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 2:02 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @anon
    You can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.

    Which option works best? Some combination? Additional options?

    you can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.

    This is very true. There is justifiably a lot of criticism of the dishonesty of the MSM and its obeisance to the narrative. This insures that the average American is pretty much clueless about the extent our culture and our government are essentially controlled by the interests of the Zionists–to the detriment of our interests as Americans.

    But this begs the question: Why can’t some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control of a large newspaper or news network and attempt to make the news and editorial pages more honest and reflective? What is stopping the wealthy non-Jewish population in our country from recognizing the danger to our republic of the monolithlic control of the news media by Jews and actually doing the nation and the world a great service by opening up a news organization that is not so biased towards the interests of the Zionists?

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic. Instead their money goes to causes like Africa and educational scams of no real value.

    I had always hoped some non-Jewish American would make a ton of money from a scam like facebook or google or youtube and then use the money from that scam to do some good and reset the narrative.

    Unfortunately, the big money from the scams is going to make our society even less free and open than it was before the scams.

    Read More
    • Replies: @skrik

    Why can’t some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control
     
    Perhaps it's because, in addition to their alleged 'Samson option' pointed at whole nations ("Most European capitals are targets for our air force," say) the Zs have got some sort of 'doomsday option' pointed at the so-called 'elites?' Would be SOP for the Khazar-mafia. The people I hold as 'most irresponsible' are the so-called 'academics.' They are supposed to be thinkers, yet most seem unable to think their way out of a wet paper bag. The people I hold as 'most responsible' for the world's plight are the presumably large majority of non-Zionist jews; they demonstrate daily "no sense, no feeling." A pox on them all, and their illegitimate house.
    , @AaronB
    It's a good question.

    May I take a stab at it?

    If you've ever had the pleasure of fighting psychopaths, you will realize that you can only do so effectively by using their tactics. But a curious thing then happens - the more you use their tactics, the more you start thinking like them, and eventually you stop fighting them, and join them.

    The only effective way to fight Jews is to use their tactics. However at a certain point you'll start sharing their goals and values, and you'll just join them. Similar kinds tend not to fight.

    It's a subtle process of cooptation.

    For instance the only way to fight Jewish arrogance is to cultivate an irrational sense of your own superiority to match theirs. Only then can you generate the emotional intensity needed to match theirs.

    However, the more you cultivate a sense of your own superiority, the more of an affinity you will have for the Jewish world view, and eventually you will have sympathy for them, as people similar to yourself.

    Finally, why not join with Jews against those stupid people who care about equality and similar stupidities?

    At the moment, arrogant whites find a cozy and welcoming home among Jews, and have no problem forming a power bloc with them against the non arrogant peons.

    We live in an age when science has destroyed any basis for group solidarity except biology or shared world view and interests. Whites society has evolved to the point where it no longer considers biology a possible basis for group solidarity. The only thing left then is for each sector within white society form a bloc with non white elements who share their interstate and world views.

    This is why successful whites will always join Jews rather than fight them. Jews, who still organize on the basis of biology, will be the leading elements in the arrogance power bloc, because they have a stronger tradition of arrogance and a greater sense of threat, creating greater psychological intensity.

    Now, you see some arrogant whites trying to set up a rival power bloc, like for instance blogger Vox Day. But the only reason they do this is because for some reason they have not been accommodated by the current power holders. Vox Day admits to being proudly machiavellian - devoid of principle. He claims to use these tactics against his enemies, but people with such personalities tend to set up rival power blocs only because they have failed to achieve power within the current system (Voxs millionaire father was jailed for tax evasion, and the family never became as successful as they hoped)

    Now, it is possible that disaffected people like Vox Day will exploit popular discontent and estaish a rival power bloc that successfully displaces Jews. However, that depends on whether Jews alienate more and more ambitious whites. As long Jews are able to coopt the majority of ambitious whites, people like Vox Day will remain marginal.

    But hubris leads to a fall, and there are signs that Jews have grown over-confident and are no longer bothering to extend a welcoming hand to the ambitious and capable whites who far outnumber them. If this trend grows, this will lead to widespread disaffection among ambitious whites, and Jewish downfall.

    Elites generally fall by becoming too stupid to practice the skills that allowed them to hold onto power. Elites decay. There are signs this is happening now.

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be - not fighting, but simply separation.
    , @Andrei Martyanov

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic.
     
    Yet, Ron Unz seems doing just that what many non-Jewish Americans are not willing to do. In fact, Ron Unz should officially be declared an American National Treasure for preserving the spirit of US Constitution and Republic. In ironic twist, Ron Unz is a Jew. But generally, your message is correct--Israeli influence on US should be dramatically reduced since it goes contrary to American national interests and, considering US global weight, against global order.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  59. wayfarer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:33 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Does not the gratitude of the dog put to shame any man who is ungrateful to his benefactors? – Saint Basil

    U.S. National Debt Clock
    source: http://www.usdebtclock.org/

    “Lawsuit Warns $234 Billion in Aid to Israel Violates US Law”
    source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/lawsuit-warns-234-billion-in-aid-to-israel-violates-us-law-against-supporting-secret-nuclear-states/5585637

    “Israel’s Money Machine”
    source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/israels-money-machine/5618180

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  60. EliteCommInc. says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:35 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    'That is politics' said senator Hollings in his 2004 speech.
    A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
    I'd add 'that is democray', in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.

    5.3 million about 1.7% of the population, I think there is something at play more pressing than the vote.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  61. nickels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:39 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Vickpm
    Geraldi needs to expand his culprits in order to get at Zionist sympathizers. Look at where Zionists are most successful (i.e. France, Britain & US in this article): in Christendom. And where is Geraldi's point of view mostly accepted? In the world of communists and Islam. Remember that the leader of the religious west is a Zionist - and that would be Jesus to whom individual christians and their church liturgy attribute divinity! The central figure in all christendom is a Zionist Jew. Now take a country like Pakistan - Geraldi could write a similar article in the Times of Lahore and get accolades for his point of view - but that would be like preaching to the converted.

    Perhaps Geraldi should take a page from the PLO - that organization claims Jezus was the first palestinian and not a Zionist Jew. Perhaps Geraldi's target should be organized christendom rather than the western body politic where Zionists and Jews enjoy substantial support because of the Zionist - Jewis - christianized society.

    The Catholic church single handedly kept the Jewish threat at bay for 1820 years.
    It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
    Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
    It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Jake
    A very large number of English speaking Evangelicals, true children of Oliver Cromwell and WASP culture, would knowingly choose Satan and Hell rather than repent of their false theology and the evil consequences it has spread globally.
    , @anarchyst
    The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants who were involved in the "modernization" of the Catholic Church.
    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their "dirty work" for them...
    Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
    Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back" against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
    In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
    By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
    One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
    It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles.
    , @vickpm
    Finally an admission that christianity is really corrupted by jews. But let's look deeper - isn't the truth that all of christendom is really the product of a Jewish hoax? The Jews infiltrated christendom through Paul (read his root and branch letter) while he was on his way to damascus. What was he doing on his way to damascus? Paul was a Jew who believed in Jesus. There was a schism in early christianity - does one need to be a Jew first and then a christian or can a gentile become a christian without first being a Jew? Paul infiltrated the greek gentiles and sold them the 'circumcise your heart' not your flesh with the purpose of duping the gentile hordes to tolerate the Jews. And central to this plot was to make a beaten bloodied crucified jew their god! This way the gentiles had what they wanted - a beaten jew who they hated and their god who would save them. Thus the christian gentile world was softened to the dictates and deviations of the Jew because gentiles prayed for their salvation to a Jew. And this continues to this day. With this in mind one can only see how Vatican II is a logical extension of the christian hoax that Jews have played on the world. This is why Hitler called christianity a jewish construct. Think about it - the whole world stops at least one day a year for christmas - the birthday of the Jewish jesus! And this is done for other holidays too. I would call this jewish success. The only philosphies that have countered this success are nazism, communism and islamism. These philosophies have and active and vigilant hatred towards Jews and jewishness. Israel is a side show.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  62. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:42 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @lavoisier

    you can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.
     
    This is very true. There is justifiably a lot of criticism of the dishonesty of the MSM and its obeisance to the narrative. This insures that the average American is pretty much clueless about the extent our culture and our government are essentially controlled by the interests of the Zionists--to the detriment of our interests as Americans.

    But this begs the question: Why can't some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control of a large newspaper or news network and attempt to make the news and editorial pages more honest and reflective? What is stopping the wealthy non-Jewish population in our country from recognizing the danger to our republic of the monolithlic control of the news media by Jews and actually doing the nation and the world a great service by opening up a news organization that is not so biased towards the interests of the Zionists?

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic. Instead their money goes to causes like Africa and educational scams of no real value.

    I had always hoped some non-Jewish American would make a ton of money from a scam like facebook or google or youtube and then use the money from that scam to do some good and reset the narrative.

    Unfortunately, the big money from the scams is going to make our society even less free and open than it was before the scams.

    Why can’t some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control

    Perhaps it’s because, in addition to their alleged ‘Samson option’ pointed at whole nations (“Most European capitals are targets for our air force,” say) the Zs have got some sort of ‘doomsday option’ pointed at the so-called ‘elites?’ Would be SOP for the Khazar-mafia. The people I hold as ‘most irresponsible’ are the so-called ‘academics.’ They are supposed to be thinkers, yet most seem unable to think their way out of a wet paper bag. The people I hold as ‘most responsible’ for the world’s plight are the presumably large majority of non-Zionist jews; they demonstrate daily “no sense, no feeling.” A pox on them all, and their illegitimate house.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anarchyst
    If a nuclear device is "lit off" in an American or European city, it will have Israel's fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running as well as sabotaging the Palestinian "peace process" that the world wants it to take seriously.

    The "power outage" in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical "sleight of hand", as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the "power outage" without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel's nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for "the big one". As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel's benefit, another "incident" on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel's benefit. Israel's "samson option" is a real threat to "light one off" in a European or American city, if Israel's interests are not taken seriously.

    Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.

    Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.

    As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets "foreign aid" in contravention of American law..

    There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.

    When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  63. Sherman says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:54 pm GMT

    “She was promptly lambasted by the usual suspects including Howard Stern”

    Way to go Howard! We love you!

    I heard his critique of Lorde. It was spot on and hilarious!

    It also reached infinitely more viewers than Giraldi can ever dream of reaching.

    Read More
    • Replies: @skrik
    I'd hate you to think of going off to bed feeling that you were being ignored, but you're not the only hasbarat here today; soo many targets, soo little time... ever thought of getting some good ethics? You know; do unto others, do no harm? Help your fellows to go along to get along? OK; may sound like 'have you stopped beating your wife,' but some of those you 'defend' are ethnic cleansing Palestine, etc. - not nice.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  64. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:59 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    As a Zionist I feel very proud

    – with every reason. After all, your primary ‘prestige project’ is the ethnic cleansing by genocidal murder/theft of a land never to be yours, if for no other reason than UNSC242, let alone morally, legally or ‘procedurally.’

    By the latter, I refer to you and yours absurd claim: “Some ‘god’ = supernatural being promised it to us!” Absolute and utter crap, given the Ashkenazi origin = somewhere in the pampas/steppes north of the Caucasus. Do you have an escape plan?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  65. HallParvey says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:03 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Mark Green
    This is an outstanding article.

    "As usual, there is one standard for Jewish issues and Israelis and a quite different standard for everyone else." So true.

    Giraldi gives us a snapshot the depth of 'mainstream' Jewish fanaticism and global Zionist ruthlessness. This is Jewish supremacism.

    Jewish supremacism dishonestly creates double standards which elevate Jews above all others.

    Jewish supremacism hates Free Speech. As a political force, it is a cancer on intellectual liberty and Free Expression.

    Jewish supremacism seeks to corrupt the marketplace of ideas and undermine the goal of Equal Treatment Under Law. 'Jews first'. They matter more.

    Jewish supremacism is an aggressive, lethal, and domineering force that must be resisted.

    Jewish Supremacism is actually a function of the God of the Old Testament. Nothing wrong with that for a believing Christian. After all, Christianity derives it’s reason for existing from the Jewish prophets who anticipated the coming of the Messiah. In that world, the Jews ARE God’s chosen people.

    Read More
    • Replies: @skrik

    the Jews ARE God’s chosen people
     
    Oh, yeah?

    Kindly prove the existence of your 'God.'

    , @anarchyst
    I cringe when I hear well-meaning people talk about out judeo-Christian heritage.
    Nothing could be further from the truth.
    The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments--nothing more.
    The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
    Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status--not true of judaism.
    Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock--subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
    Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II eumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ's murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them--the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
    Looking back throughout history, jews have ALWAYS got others to do their dirty work (wars) for them, quite often financing both sides.
    Islam and judaism are closely related, the Koran having many of the same attributes as judaism, when it comes to a supremacist attitude. You see, both the Islamic Koran and jewish Talmud promote their respective brands of supremacy, making it OK to lie, cheat, and steal from non-believers, each promoting certain laws for believers that exact greater punishment imposed on non-believers, while promoting no or little punishment for believers that transgress against non-believers.
    Islam must be given credit for honoring Jesus Christ and his mother Mary, while jewish texts denigrate both Jesus Christ and Mary.
    That being said, it could be ascertained that Islam is an arabicized form of judaism.
    Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries. It is time to repeat the practice for number 110.
    , @EliteCommInc.
    Uhhhhhh,

    Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.


    It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  66. HallParvey says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:07 pm GMT
    @neutral
    The jews don't even pretend anymore that free speech exists, they are now openly going with the narrative that jews are in charge and nobody is allowed to talk about them, end of debate. The funniest thing is how the cuckservatives, that hang out in places such as Breitbart or NationalReview, still argue about their useless constitution and free speech being under assault but then have zero problems with jews censoring anyone who speaks against them.

    Free speech only exists until TPTB say stop. They (TPTB) prefer that shaming will inhibit free speech (i.e. Political Correctness), but if that doesn’t work, laws can and will be made. After all, the Constitution is a living document and as such is open to interpretation.

    Read More
    • Replies: @skrik

    Free speech only exists until TPTB say stop
     
    Kindly allow me to acquaint you with a principle espoused by JKG, amongst others, of 'countervailing power.' Also, recall Newton's 3rd. In laymen's language, the further you push your bullshit, the bigger the eventual resistance-reaction.

    The higher they try to fly, the harder they will fall.

    And they *will* fall; Murphy insists.

    But then lying, cheating, theft and murder is not really 'high,' just common-criminal.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  67. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:09 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “Britain became one of the first countries to use the definition of antisemitism agreed upon earlier in the year at a conference of the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).”

    Oliver Cromwell – Mr WASP himself, the very epitome of the culture – was smart enough to know that the above was inherent in his alliance with Jews.

    WASP culture was formed by a Judaizing heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. Ideas have consequences.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  68. HallParvey says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:10 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Vickpm
    Geraldi needs to expand his culprits in order to get at Zionist sympathizers. Look at where Zionists are most successful (i.e. France, Britain & US in this article): in Christendom. And where is Geraldi's point of view mostly accepted? In the world of communists and Islam. Remember that the leader of the religious west is a Zionist - and that would be Jesus to whom individual christians and their church liturgy attribute divinity! The central figure in all christendom is a Zionist Jew. Now take a country like Pakistan - Geraldi could write a similar article in the Times of Lahore and get accolades for his point of view - but that would be like preaching to the converted.

    Perhaps Geraldi should take a page from the PLO - that organization claims Jezus was the first palestinian and not a Zionist Jew. Perhaps Geraldi's target should be organized christendom rather than the western body politic where Zionists and Jews enjoy substantial support because of the Zionist - Jewis - christianized society.

    Good luck with that. “Give us the child for the first five years, and he will not depart from the ways of Buddha”.
    Christian indoctrination begins early, and is almost impossible to overcome. People give up the idea of Santa Clause, but belief in a higher power that forgives all sin and rewards the individual with eternal life is right up there with faith in a new lottery ticket. Hope springs eternal.

    Read More
    • Replies: @skrik

    Hope springs eternal
     
    Right on! The hope being, of course, that some 'god' will save the believer's miserable necks = [fictitious!] soul = eternal life. How sick, how very "Me, me, mee!" Haw. Kindly review the 'conservation' laws = matter/energy [protons, neutrons, electrons and photons, then deeper into the quarks etc.] can neither be created nor destroyed. Never been disproved, despite many a 'desperate' attempt by same believers. Nor, and not so incidentally, can any message enter or leave our 'matter-based' universe = belief based on *zero* info, and since people are inescapably composed entirely of matter/energy, when they die, *nothing* can be 'left over.' Oops! No place for either creator, souls nor eternal life.

    'Live' with it. Yes, 'religious indoctrination' works - but essentially only on dim-wits. Too bad there's too many of those = no hope, really.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  69. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:13 pm GMT
    @nickels
    The Catholic church single handedly kept the Jewish threat at bay for 1820 years.
    It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
    Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
    It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.

    A very large number of English speaking Evangelicals, true children of Oliver Cromwell and WASP culture, would knowingly choose Satan and Hell rather than repent of their false theology and the evil consequences it has spread globally.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  70. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:18 pm GMT
    @HallParvey
    Jewish Supremacism is actually a function of the God of the Old Testament. Nothing wrong with that for a believing Christian. After all, Christianity derives it’s reason for existing from the Jewish prophets who anticipated the coming of the Messiah. In that world, the Jews ARE God's chosen people.

    the Jews ARE God’s chosen people

    Oh, yeah?

    Kindly prove the existence of your ‘God.’

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  71. CD File says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:20 pm GMT
    @Bragadocious
    It certainly is a sad state of affairs. The Zios seem to have regained their mojo after the Obama years. That was the one good thing about that otherwise incompetent boob -- his disdain for the Israel project. And in the mainstream media, the Zios have all but purged unfriendly voices. (The web is another matter) There are fewer of them now than 20 years ago, when a few brave newspaper columnists like Charley Reese and Dan Carpenter put out uniquely American opinions on the Middle East, and drove the Zios nuts. And as far as Britain goes, they never had freedom of speech, so I doubt this latest bit of creeping fascism will mean much.

    Barry did more for israel than you could possibly imagine …..deepened the M.E. chaos to a whole new level. He’s completely destabilized all her enemies.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  72. geokat62 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:22 pm GMT • 300 Words

    Someone forwarded me this video.

    Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.

    ————————————-

    Together, we are the solution

    WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.

    America’s corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.

    The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money’s grip on politics. It will:

    Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can’t do both.
    End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.

    Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
    Together, we’re building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.

    In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.

    Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.

    Local action, national political power.

    Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.

    Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that’s what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.

    https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/

    Read More
    • Agree: renfro
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger
    Thanks for sharing this! It's good to see that someone is actually doing something about the problem rather than just whining about it. It is a long laborious process to get there from here, but other solutions don't seem evident, so I am onboard with this.
    , @Jon Baptist
    The “Team” webpage was conveniently deactivated but can be found at archive.org for the time being. See link below. The head is Josh Silver who is the CEO of Represent.us. This group is another injection into the controlled dialectic. Like Antifa, BLM, ADL, SPLC, Stormfront, Breitbart, Right Stuff, etc. that are all funded by various Zionist interests. This is another well-financed “grass roots” creation and proxy group used to herd, isolate, and control individuals who cannot relate to the current political spectrum. These are pied pipers and are no different than other cult leaders of identity groups that try to steer potential group threats away from the hegemony of the technocrats and global bankers. The highly-produced video is a complete give away. https://web.archive.org/web/20130115165716/http://unitedrepublic.org/about/team/
    , @RobinG
    Yes, looks good. They are uniting left and right. That's rare. At the same time (as with everything) caveat emptor. Take a look at who they are. I only recognize a few names.... some good, others questionable. They have some very deep pocket [$100K] donors. Proceed, but with caution.
    https://represent.us/about/
    , @ChuckOrloski
    Hi geokat62,

    Months ago, Phil Giraldi wisely admonished people, particularly U.R. commenters to "stick together." And today, you wisely passed on video that suggests, "Together, we are the solution."

    I agree but it's becoming clear that Americans who are prospering by having special talents and subsequent privileges do not need a "solution" and "sticking together" with "have nots" is anathema.

    I support P.G. in that "boycotting Israel is the right thing to do." However, when it comes to business & maximizing jackpot, the act of boycotting Israel goes the way of the old song, "breaking up is hard to do."

    I know you are Canadian, geokat, and you must be familiar with Canadian rocker, Neil Young. As a fan, I know he did a show in Caesaria, Israel, during mid-1990's. The Jews really tuned into his singing "Rocking in the free world."

    Come July 2014, has-been radical Neil Young & Crazy Horse planned a Tel Aviv concert
    He took flack, geo, from some real deals, including the principled Roger Waters who posted a strong facebook appeal to Young, below.

    "Many activist groups had criticised Young's announcement of an Israeli concert, including a notable campaign by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters. After Waters' letter to Young, sent via the singer's manager, received no response, Waters published it on his Facebook page. "Woody Guthrie would turn in his grave. Neil Young!" Waters wrote. "[Y]our songs have always been redolent of love and humanity and compassion for your fellow man and woman. I find it hard to believe that you would turn your back on the indigenous people of Palestine."

    Thanks, geo!
    , @renfro
    Who is funding this group?......isn't shown on website.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  73. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:23 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    A dangerous business.
    Mossad is the prime suspect in the never solved murder of Swedish prime minister Palme, who was no friend of Israel.
    Anna Lyndh, Swedish prime minister to be, who wanted a EU economic boycott of Israel, was murdered accidentally by, if I remember correctlty a Serb, who 'followed voices in his head'.
    IF Mossad engineered this, then I must say that they're quite capable.
    But, of course, also the death of Diana is ascribed to Mossad, Israel did possibly not like the prospect of Muslim stepfather for the future British king.

    The Mossad is very capable of doing all that.

    Here is an extremely important question: What do the CIA, the Mossad, and Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Presidency all have in common?

    They are all offspring of the British Empire’s Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

    WASP culture was necessary for the Mossad.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  74. Jett Rucker says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 3:25 pm GMT

    The online book retailers Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble have become Zionist occupied territory, too, as detailed at http://www.unz.com/article/books-banned-by-banned-books-week and https://codoh.com/library/document/4286.

    Any, all and every book objectively analyzing the history of the Holocaust is totally expunged.

    Would this have anything to do with free speech?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  75. biz says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:28 pm GMT
    @Carroll Price
    This article should remove doubts in anyone's mind that Jews are in total control of the United States.

    Doesn’t the very presence of this article contradict your claim?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  76. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:29 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @HallParvey
    Free speech only exists until TPTB say stop. They (TPTB) prefer that shaming will inhibit free speech (i.e. Political Correctness), but if that doesn’t work, laws can and will be made. After all, the Constitution is a living document and as such is open to interpretation.

    Free speech only exists until TPTB say stop

    Kindly allow me to acquaint you with a principle espoused by JKG, amongst others, of ‘countervailing power.’ Also, recall Newton’s 3rd. In laymen’s language, the further you push your bullshit, the bigger the eventual resistance-reaction.

    The higher they try to fly, the harder they will fall.

    And they *will* fall; Murphy insists.

    But then lying, cheating, theft and murder is not really ‘high,’ just common-criminal.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  77. biz says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:33 pm GMT
    @niteranger
    Dr. Giraldi:

    You should realize that it's almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.

    Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.

    The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.

    killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution

    The population of the entire Russian Empire was 180 million in 1916. So you are claiming that a third of them were killed in the course of the Bolshevik revolution? From 1917-1924? Or even including up through Stalin’s purges? Seems excessive.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Jake
    Is this one of those fake disagreements between 2 Zionist posters?

    You know the con game: one makes statements that are excessive, with inflated numbers, and the other uses that to suggest that all commentary that fails to bow to Zionism is necessarily ignorant/exaggerated/mindlessly filled with hate.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  78. pilgrim786 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I used to have some respect for this man which has evaporated along with this individual’s sense of proportion and self-respect.

    I hear a lot of bad, bad things about bad, bad Israel. Not one word about Saudi or Mexican subversion.

    Also, evidently, the U.S. is a big, dumb bull that can be lead around by the nose-ring. The Joos are these evil, scheming, super-powerful mega-demons who are evidently invincible.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jack daniels
    If you watch the congress groveling before Netanyahu as he humiliates Obama, it's hard not to believe that America is a big dumb bull that can be led by the nose-ring. Are Jews mega-powerful and invincible? Sure seems like it. If Hillary had won we would already have 5/9 Jews on the Supreme Court. 6 of 8 Ivy League presidents are Jews, the other two being women married to Jews. How do they do it???? Top donors to both parties, and liberal on every issue but Israel.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  79. biz says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Haha, BDS is not going to ride to your rescue. It is nothing but a bunch of communist and Islamist losers on college campuses in the US, Canada, and Europe. Communists and Islamists working together couldn’t even defeat Israel back when they were tough, chain smoking men like Brezhnev and Arafat. You think it will somehow work now when it is pajama boy Guardian writers and Linda Sarsour? lol.

    Read More
    • Replies: @JoaoAlfaiate
    Better tell that to the US Congress, the Gov't of Israel and AIPAC. They seem to be shitting bricks over BDS.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  80. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm GMT
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    You cannot undo the Zionist narrative without first undoing, as it were, the culture that made it possible: WASP.

    WASP culture was born of, formed by, a Judaizng heresy: Anglo-Saxon Puritanism. It is a given that wherever WASP culture reigns there will be a great deal of pro-Zionism.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  81. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:45 pm GMT
    @biz

    killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution
     
    The population of the entire Russian Empire was 180 million in 1916. So you are claiming that a third of them were killed in the course of the Bolshevik revolution? From 1917-1924? Or even including up through Stalin's purges? Seems excessive.

    Is this one of those fake disagreements between 2 Zionist posters?

    You know the con game: one makes statements that are excessive, with inflated numbers, and the other uses that to suggest that all commentary that fails to bow to Zionism is necessarily ignorant/exaggerated/mindlessly filled with hate.

    Read More
    • Replies: @biz
    Believe me, I would be thrilled if all of the anti-Israel idiots banging on here and elsewhere about Khazars, the Holocaust being fake (but also real and a good thing), Stalin being Jewish, the eleven trillion dollars of annual US aid to Israel, Jesus being a Palestinian, 60 million Russians being personally killed by Trotsky, the Neturei Karta actors being righteous "real" Jews, the Kuwaiti royal family being secret Israelis, and all of the other dumb nonsense were actually false flag pro-Israel posters trying to make the opposition look insane. It would mean that there were actually much less abject stupidity in the world.

    But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  82. nsa says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:49 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The accidental emperor, Cl….Cl…..Claudius the Stammerer, had a severe infestation of trouble making jooies and chrissies in Rome circa 40 AD, causing endless annoyance to the citizenry. He solved the problem by clamping down on the chrissies and evicting the jooies. If we but had a Claudius now instead of a latter day Caligula who brags about porking the wives of his friends, retires early laying in bed alone gulping cheeseburgers while watching three TVs (porn?) and tweeting, and acts as a vessel for all the machinations of the conniving jooies. Can only imagine the mess created to the bed opening those mean little ketchup packets and errant fries…….

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  83. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:01 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @HallParvey
    Good luck with that. “Give us the child for the first five years, and he will not depart from the ways of Buddha”.
    Christian indoctrination begins early, and is almost impossible to overcome. People give up the idea of Santa Clause, but belief in a higher power that forgives all sin and rewards the individual with eternal life is right up there with faith in a new lottery ticket. Hope springs eternal.

    Hope springs eternal

    Right on! The hope being, of course, that some ‘god’ will save the believer’s miserable necks = [fictitious!] soul = eternal life. How sick, how very “Me, me, mee!” Haw. Kindly review the ‘conservation’ laws = matter/energy [protons, neutrons, electrons and photons, then deeper into the quarks etc.] can neither be created nor destroyed. Never been disproved, despite many a ‘desperate’ attempt by same believers. Nor, and not so incidentally, can any message enter or leave our ‘matter-based’ universe = belief based on *zero* info, and since people are inescapably composed entirely of matter/energy, when they die, *nothing* can be ‘left over.’ Oops! No place for either creator, souls nor eternal life.

    ‘Live’ with it. Yes, ‘religious indoctrination’ works – but essentially only on dim-wits. Too bad there’s too many of those = no hope, really.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  84. JoaoAlfaiate says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:15 pm GMT

    Our government has been purchased by Israel Firsters. The best thing the disenfranchised citizen can do is to support BDS. Don’t buy goods or services from US or foreign companies which invest in the Zionist enterprise. Fight back! Hit them where it hurts, in the pocket book!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  85. JoaoAlfaiate says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:22 pm GMT
    @biz
    Haha, BDS is not going to ride to your rescue. It is nothing but a bunch of communist and Islamist losers on college campuses in the US, Canada, and Europe. Communists and Islamists working together couldn't even defeat Israel back when they were tough, chain smoking men like Brezhnev and Arafat. You think it will somehow work now when it is pajama boy Guardian writers and Linda Sarsour? lol.

    Better tell that to the US Congress, the Gov’t of Israel and AIPAC. They seem to be shitting bricks over BDS.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  86. nsa says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:27 pm GMT
    @ISmellBagels
    Zionist Jews have disdain for all goy. Non-Jews are animals to be used for their benefit.

    Think of the goyim as jooie owned livestock……….

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  87. WorkingClass says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:28 pm GMT

    The time for boycotts has passed. Russia and China are not going to give up Syria. Israel and the U.S. can withdraw from Syria or get us all killed.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  88. helena says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:34 pm GMT
    @hobo
    “as Israel and its hubristic leaders know no limits”

    Its not just the leaders.
    In the latest edition of “you just can’t make this sh*t up” category:

    Virgin pulls Palestinian salad name from in-flight menu after complaints from Israel supporters
    https://www.rt.com/news/418643-virgin-removes-palestinian-salad-israel/

    quote:

    An image of the in-flight menu was posted on the ‎Israel Advocacy Movement Facebook page ..., who said: “I thought this was an Israeli salad...obviously [airline founder Richard] Branson showing his true colours...Israelis must boycott Virgin and Israel must ask for an explanation…

    The negative reaction to the meal’s name saw it changed on the airline’s menu.

    snip

    ... maftoul is the national dish of Palestine

    haha definitely one for YCMTSU category! has anybody started a YCMTSU Watch site yet?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  89. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:43 pm GMT • 600 Words
    @lavoisier

    you can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.
     
    This is very true. There is justifiably a lot of criticism of the dishonesty of the MSM and its obeisance to the narrative. This insures that the average American is pretty much clueless about the extent our culture and our government are essentially controlled by the interests of the Zionists--to the detriment of our interests as Americans.

    But this begs the question: Why can't some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control of a large newspaper or news network and attempt to make the news and editorial pages more honest and reflective? What is stopping the wealthy non-Jewish population in our country from recognizing the danger to our republic of the monolithlic control of the news media by Jews and actually doing the nation and the world a great service by opening up a news organization that is not so biased towards the interests of the Zionists?

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic. Instead their money goes to causes like Africa and educational scams of no real value.

    I had always hoped some non-Jewish American would make a ton of money from a scam like facebook or google or youtube and then use the money from that scam to do some good and reset the narrative.

    Unfortunately, the big money from the scams is going to make our society even less free and open than it was before the scams.

    It’s a good question.

    May I take a stab at it?

    If you’ve ever had the pleasure of fighting psychopaths, you will realize that you can only do so effectively by using their tactics. But a curious thing then happens – the more you use their tactics, the more you start thinking like them, and eventually you stop fighting them, and join them.

    The only effective way to fight Jews is to use their tactics. However at a certain point you’ll start sharing their goals and values, and you’ll just join them. Similar kinds tend not to fight.

    It’s a subtle process of cooptation.

    For instance the only way to fight Jewish arrogance is to cultivate an irrational sense of your own superiority to match theirs. Only then can you generate the emotional intensity needed to match theirs.

    However, the more you cultivate a sense of your own superiority, the more of an affinity you will have for the Jewish world view, and eventually you will have sympathy for them, as people similar to yourself.

    Finally, why not join with Jews against those stupid people who care about equality and similar stupidities?

    At the moment, arrogant whites find a cozy and welcoming home among Jews, and have no problem forming a power bloc with them against the non arrogant peons.

    We live in an age when science has destroyed any basis for group solidarity except biology or shared world view and interests. Whites society has evolved to the point where it no longer considers biology a possible basis for group solidarity. The only thing left then is for each sector within white society form a bloc with non white elements who share their interstate and world views.

    This is why successful whites will always join Jews rather than fight them. Jews, who still organize on the basis of biology, will be the leading elements in the arrogance power bloc, because they have a stronger tradition of arrogance and a greater sense of threat, creating greater psychological intensity.

    Now, you see some arrogant whites trying to set up a rival power bloc, like for instance blogger Vox Day. But the only reason they do this is because for some reason they have not been accommodated by the current power holders. Vox Day admits to being proudly machiavellian – devoid of principle. He claims to use these tactics against his enemies, but people with such personalities tend to set up rival power blocs only because they have failed to achieve power within the current system (Voxs millionaire father was jailed for tax evasion, and the family never became as successful as they hoped)

    Now, it is possible that disaffected people like Vox Day will exploit popular discontent and estaish a rival power bloc that successfully displaces Jews. However, that depends on whether Jews alienate more and more ambitious whites. As long Jews are able to coopt the majority of ambitious whites, people like Vox Day will remain marginal.

    But hubris leads to a fall, and there are signs that Jews have grown over-confident and are no longer bothering to extend a welcoming hand to the ambitious and capable whites who far outnumber them. If this trend grows, this will lead to widespread disaffection among ambitious whites, and Jewish downfall.

    Elites generally fall by becoming too stupid to practice the skills that allowed them to hold onto power. Elites decay. There are signs this is happening now.

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be – not fighting, but simply separation.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    If you look at Jewish history, they only succeed so long as they manage to ally themselves with the white elite. They always fall when they inevitably end up alienating the white elite, probably through over confidence.

    You see this pattern again and again. In every European country, Jews thrive by allying with the local white elite. Then always "something" goes wrong and they lose the support of their white allies and disaster follows.

    Again and again. Is this happening now?

    And what is this "something" that keeps on happening?

    Well, if you look at Steve Sailers post today about congressman Schatz decrying the use of the term "Anglo Saxon" while congress is celebrating Jewish history month, maybe we can get an insight into this.

    Eventually, Jews always become overweening, because of you start wanting power you can't have enough of it. Forgetting that Jews rose to power by forging alliances with the white elite according to time tested practice, they begin to think their position is entirely a product of their own amazing skills and talents. Plus, the jewush pathology is to always try to dominate more and more, to never be satisfied.

    So Jews eventually turn on their white elite allies and try and go it alone, which is a bad misunderstanding of their own skills and abilites and the nature of their position.

    Then follows the tragic phase of the Jewish historical cycle.

    And the rest, is history.
    , @nickels
    I certainly give your argument merit, and don't disagree with some points, but I offer a different view.
    By copying their methods, of course, the problem is that you become them.
    My whole life, I have held in mild disdain the ideology of so many of my peers, that 'getting ahead' in life as all that matters. Such people view reading history or studying philosophy, climbing mountains, working on languages as idiotic and a waste of time. They think you should be reading the latest books by google management, working late, investing in fixer uppers, etc..., basically being a merchant, rather than building your character and your intellect.
    This, to me, is a dismal thing. En masse, it just creates a class of financial 'wannabes' that, in the end, throw their peers under the bus for that delusion of'getting ahead'. And once they are there, those few that make it? Dissatisfaction, midlife crisis, affairs, divorce, etc....
    No, the way is much simpler. The only force that can face down the jew is the moral force. The force that says, "no, you aren't going to turn our country into a heartless financial machine-you aren't going to dull us out with porn and perverse novels and movies. You aren't going flood us with lifeless modern art and pollute our cities with utilitarian, cheap, Bauhaus monstrosities."
    Against such an uprising, the Jews (and the other Oligarchs) would be defenseless.
    But it requires unity. It requires democrats giving up faggotry, baby murder. It requires Republicans give up delusional laisse faire exploitation.
    This is the force the church used for millenia to defeat the Jews. It is the only way that still allows the West to keeps its identity as the force of art, literature, the beautiful, the intellectual and the good!
    We are ruled only by our consent. Revoking that consent ends the rule of the oppressor instantly.
    , @nickels
    (Having read your argument again, I think we are arguing similar things-separation. I'm just refining that MORAL separation would be enough even without physical separation)
    , @wayfarer

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be – not fighting, but simply separation.
     

    Grew up in an extremely violent and dysfunctional family environment. With two stubborn brothers and a tough psychopathic father.

    Conditions were a tender box, and the slightest spark would set us off, as my older brother and I fought full-tilt knock-down drag-out, for many years.

    One day my mother offered some advice, “just ignore your brother, no matter what he may say.” I tried it and the fighting stopped.

    My father had a whipping ritual, which went on for many years. Without notice, one of us would get dragged into a bedroom, the door slammed shut behind us, and his high-energy beatings would begin.

    One particular day while he was laying into me with every ounce of energy he could muster, I didn't flinch or cry or beg him to stop. I just calmly looked him in the eyes and said, “that doesn't hurt.”

    As I recall, that was the last time he whipped me.

    Fighting, feuds, arguments are all pointless, as nobody really ever “wins.” In fact, both sides always sustain loses.

    Best way to avoid a street fight is to neutralize the ego, and keep one's mouth shut.

    Best way to avoid trouble with an annoying neighbor, is to let the issue ride. No drama, period.
    Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.

    Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.

    The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.

    Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.

    Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.

    Savor peace, and peace of mind.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  90. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 4:59 pm GMT
    @Sherman
    "She was promptly lambasted by the usual suspects including Howard Stern"

    Way to go Howard! We love you!

    I heard his critique of Lorde. It was spot on and hilarious!

    It also reached infinitely more viewers than Giraldi can ever dream of reaching.

    I’d hate you to think of going off to bed feeling that you were being ignored, but you’re not the only hasbarat here today; soo many targets, soo little time… ever thought of getting some good ethics? You know; do unto others, do no harm? Help your fellows to go along to get along? OK; may sound like ‘have you stopped beating your wife,’ but some of those you ‘defend’ are ethnic cleansing Palestine, etc. – not nice.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  91. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:24 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @AaronB
    It's a good question.

    May I take a stab at it?

    If you've ever had the pleasure of fighting psychopaths, you will realize that you can only do so effectively by using their tactics. But a curious thing then happens - the more you use their tactics, the more you start thinking like them, and eventually you stop fighting them, and join them.

    The only effective way to fight Jews is to use their tactics. However at a certain point you'll start sharing their goals and values, and you'll just join them. Similar kinds tend not to fight.

    It's a subtle process of cooptation.

    For instance the only way to fight Jewish arrogance is to cultivate an irrational sense of your own superiority to match theirs. Only then can you generate the emotional intensity needed to match theirs.

    However, the more you cultivate a sense of your own superiority, the more of an affinity you will have for the Jewish world view, and eventually you will have sympathy for them, as people similar to yourself.

    Finally, why not join with Jews against those stupid people who care about equality and similar stupidities?

    At the moment, arrogant whites find a cozy and welcoming home among Jews, and have no problem forming a power bloc with them against the non arrogant peons.

    We live in an age when science has destroyed any basis for group solidarity except biology or shared world view and interests. Whites society has evolved to the point where it no longer considers biology a possible basis for group solidarity. The only thing left then is for each sector within white society form a bloc with non white elements who share their interstate and world views.

    This is why successful whites will always join Jews rather than fight them. Jews, who still organize on the basis of biology, will be the leading elements in the arrogance power bloc, because they have a stronger tradition of arrogance and a greater sense of threat, creating greater psychological intensity.

    Now, you see some arrogant whites trying to set up a rival power bloc, like for instance blogger Vox Day. But the only reason they do this is because for some reason they have not been accommodated by the current power holders. Vox Day admits to being proudly machiavellian - devoid of principle. He claims to use these tactics against his enemies, but people with such personalities tend to set up rival power blocs only because they have failed to achieve power within the current system (Voxs millionaire father was jailed for tax evasion, and the family never became as successful as they hoped)

    Now, it is possible that disaffected people like Vox Day will exploit popular discontent and estaish a rival power bloc that successfully displaces Jews. However, that depends on whether Jews alienate more and more ambitious whites. As long Jews are able to coopt the majority of ambitious whites, people like Vox Day will remain marginal.

    But hubris leads to a fall, and there are signs that Jews have grown over-confident and are no longer bothering to extend a welcoming hand to the ambitious and capable whites who far outnumber them. If this trend grows, this will lead to widespread disaffection among ambitious whites, and Jewish downfall.

    Elites generally fall by becoming too stupid to practice the skills that allowed them to hold onto power. Elites decay. There are signs this is happening now.

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be - not fighting, but simply separation.

    If you look at Jewish history, they only succeed so long as they manage to ally themselves with the white elite. They always fall when they inevitably end up alienating the white elite, probably through over confidence.

    You see this pattern again and again. In every European country, Jews thrive by allying with the local white elite. Then always “something” goes wrong and they lose the support of their white allies and disaster follows.

    Again and again. Is this happening now?

    And what is this “something” that keeps on happening?

    Well, if you look at Steve Sailers post today about congressman Schatz decrying the use of the term “Anglo Saxon” while congress is celebrating Jewish history month, maybe we can get an insight into this.

    Eventually, Jews always become overweening, because of you start wanting power you can’t have enough of it. Forgetting that Jews rose to power by forging alliances with the white elite according to time tested practice, they begin to think their position is entirely a product of their own amazing skills and talents. Plus, the jewush pathology is to always try to dominate more and more, to never be satisfied.

    So Jews eventually turn on their white elite allies and try and go it alone, which is a bad misunderstanding of their own skills and abilites and the nature of their position.

    Then follows the tragic phase of the Jewish historical cycle.

    And the rest, is history.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    To summarize -

    White elites always join with Jews, because Jews are the quintessential elitists and initially show respect for white elites and accommodate them.

    Eventually, Jews turn on their white elite allies and try and expel them from the alliance and become sole rulers, or perhaps ally with foreign elements (communits in Germany, immigrants today?), or at least become unbearably over-arrogant through misunderstanding the nature
    of their position (Spain?).

    So there is no great mystery in why, until now, white elites have not formed a rival power bloc to supplant Jews.

    And perhaps, there is no great mystery that we see now the first signs of an emerging white rival power bloc, though it is tiny as of yet.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  92. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:26 pm GMT

    Buy her music.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  93. Cloak And Dagger says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:28 pm GMT
    @geokat62
    Someone forwarded me this video.

    Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.

    ————————————-

    Together, we are the solution

    WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.

    https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A

    America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.

    The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:

    Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
    End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.

    Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
    Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.

    In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.

    Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.

    Local action, national political power.

    Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.

    Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.

    https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/

    Thanks for sharing this! It’s good to see that someone is actually doing something about the problem rather than just whining about it. It is a long laborious process to get there from here, but other solutions don’t seem evident, so I am onboard with this.

    Read More
    • Replies: @RobinG
    C&D, they [Represent.Us] have an office in San Francisco with a job opening. You could get in on this. [See #103 by Jon Baptist.] There's something to be said for infiltration.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  94. Alden says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:40 pm GMT
    @Leisure Larry
    People have to realize that "ISRAEL" is the Global Jewish Nation. Their equal-opportunity genocide machine needs to be resisted globally: Starve the Beast wherever you are, depriving their local mercantile cartels of your consumer dollar. Did not they themselves coin the phrase "the terrible power of the purse"?

    Wake up, people. Sooner or later they will come for YOUR kids.

    The zionists came for your grandparents with affirmative action and school desegregation starting 70 years ago. The Jews have created an economy where it is illegal to hire a White goy man.

    Read More
    • Replies: @biz
    Quick somebody alert Linda Sarsour and her Twitter followers that the Zionists are the ones that are for school desegregation and affirmative action! Because they are seriously confused on this point.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  95. Cloak And Dagger says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:43 pm GMT • 400 Words

    A commenter on another site caught my eye. He wrote:

    …from the book The Jews by Hillaire Belloc which I highly recommend. It was written in 1922 and predicted a major backlash against Jews that had been building for some time all throughout Europe. The cause was initially Jewish dominance of finance and other Jewish power, and was coming to a head because of Bolshevism.

    He talks about how to break this pattern that keeps recurring:
    * Europeans pretend that Jews are just like any other citizens of their countries – Germans, French, etc.
    * Jews become increasingly powerful in various fields – finance, government, the press, etc. and in many cases are clearly working against the interests of their fellow citizens.
    * Taboos against talking about Jews and Jewish influence cause the pressure to build for awhile.
    * Finally at some point, Europeans have had enough and there is a backlash against Jews, which may become violent.
    * Europeans feel guilty about the backlash and go back to leaving the Jews alone and pretending they don’t exist.
    * Jews start gaining power again and the cycle repeats.

    He points out that Jews aren’t going anywhere – even when Spain expelled them for 300 years they still made their way back in. They also aren’t assimilating – it’s been 2000 years, they would have by now if they were going to. They are a distinct “nation” and their loyalty and identity is to other Jews – and that’s ok, as long as it’s recognized as such.

    Rather prescient of Belloc in light of the subsequent WW2.

    More importantly, given the repetition of this cycle through time, an Israel-firster should be very afraid these days as all the precursors to historical expulsion are present today, waiting for the spark that will start the blaze. Replace “European” with “American” in the above dissertation and the similarity is remarkable. Despite all the failings of Donald Trump (and they are substantial), it would be ironic that he may be the provider of that spark.

    Einstein is allegedly reputed to have defined insanity as repetitively performing the same act and expecting different results. One wonders why his co-religionists have failed to internalize that over several millenia despite their allegedly higher IQ.

    We live in interesting times.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Jake
    Belloc and his good friend Chesterton should be read carefully, book after book.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  96. Art says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:44 pm GMT • 100 Words

    There is a ray of hope in Canada and the UK. Both have opposition party leaders that are pro-Palestine.

    In Canada, the new NDP party leader – Jagmeet Singh – is pro-Palestinian. And in the UK, the Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is pro-Palestine, and has withstood the Jew political machine. Rank and file Labor Party members have backed him up. Some day he will be in power. The English-speaking world is waking up.

    Except for a few arrogant Jew clowns, all the comments on this article are angrily denouncing Jews. It is not only the usual names – there are many many new ones.

    Clearly, Mr. Giraldi’s words are having an effect.

    There is starting to be a two-sided fight – not a one-sided dictatorship. The Jews cannot win a real fight.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    • Replies: @Sherman
    Hey Genius

    Singh visited Israel this past August on a trip paid for by a right wing pro-Israel group.

    He did speak in favor of Canadian BDS groups being able to freely express their views. However, he has made it painfully clear he did not necessarily endorse or support these views.

    Singh is already getting a lot of flack from the pro-Palestinian crowd that he is not the friend they thought he would be.

    Don't worry, we Jews control Canada as strongly as we control the US!

    Sherm

    PS - How are the PORK and beans?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  97. Boris M Garsky says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:52 pm GMT • 200 Words

    This law is a goldmine for Israel which no one seems to notice, while being catastrophic for the American consumer and business community. Domestic terrorism, false flags, never have just one goal in mind, but several, some immediate, some long term goals. This law is extraordinarily broad and not specific and can be used to progress many of Israels agendas. This law could lead Israel, and Jewish business interests to flood the American market with its products, displacing American and, otherwise, European, Oriental markets to the detriment of the American consumer who would have no choice, but to buy their products, at their costs. It would place many small businesses into bankruptcy, and/or place their owners in jail, for refusing to refusing to sell or market unpopular, or inferior products that, most likely carry a far greater cost. This law must not happen- it would lead to America complete capitulation to the NWO.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    The anti BDS law will lead to massive extortion lawsuits as well.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  98. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:54 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @AaronB
    If you look at Jewish history, they only succeed so long as they manage to ally themselves with the white elite. They always fall when they inevitably end up alienating the white elite, probably through over confidence.

    You see this pattern again and again. In every European country, Jews thrive by allying with the local white elite. Then always "something" goes wrong and they lose the support of their white allies and disaster follows.

    Again and again. Is this happening now?

    And what is this "something" that keeps on happening?

    Well, if you look at Steve Sailers post today about congressman Schatz decrying the use of the term "Anglo Saxon" while congress is celebrating Jewish history month, maybe we can get an insight into this.

    Eventually, Jews always become overweening, because of you start wanting power you can't have enough of it. Forgetting that Jews rose to power by forging alliances with the white elite according to time tested practice, they begin to think their position is entirely a product of their own amazing skills and talents. Plus, the jewush pathology is to always try to dominate more and more, to never be satisfied.

    So Jews eventually turn on their white elite allies and try and go it alone, which is a bad misunderstanding of their own skills and abilites and the nature of their position.

    Then follows the tragic phase of the Jewish historical cycle.

    And the rest, is history.

    To summarize –

    White elites always join with Jews, because Jews are the quintessential elitists and initially show respect for white elites and accommodate them.

    Eventually, Jews turn on their white elite allies and try and expel them from the alliance and become sole rulers, or perhaps ally with foreign elements (communits in Germany, immigrants today?), or at least become unbearably over-arrogant through misunderstanding the nature
    of their position (Spain?).

    So there is no great mystery in why, until now, white elites have not formed a rival power bloc to supplant Jews.

    And perhaps, there is no great mystery that we see now the first signs of an emerging white rival power bloc, though it is tiny as of yet.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  99. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 6:08 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @lavoisier

    you can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.
     
    This is very true. There is justifiably a lot of criticism of the dishonesty of the MSM and its obeisance to the narrative. This insures that the average American is pretty much clueless about the extent our culture and our government are essentially controlled by the interests of the Zionists--to the detriment of our interests as Americans.

    But this begs the question: Why can't some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control of a large newspaper or news network and attempt to make the news and editorial pages more honest and reflective? What is stopping the wealthy non-Jewish population in our country from recognizing the danger to our republic of the monolithlic control of the news media by Jews and actually doing the nation and the world a great service by opening up a news organization that is not so biased towards the interests of the Zionists?

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic. Instead their money goes to causes like Africa and educational scams of no real value.

    I had always hoped some non-Jewish American would make a ton of money from a scam like facebook or google or youtube and then use the money from that scam to do some good and reset the narrative.

    Unfortunately, the big money from the scams is going to make our society even less free and open than it was before the scams.

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic.

    Yet, Ron Unz seems doing just that what many non-Jewish Americans are not willing to do. In fact, Ron Unz should officially be declared an American National Treasure for preserving the spirit of US Constitution and Republic. In ironic twist, Ron Unz is a Jew. But generally, your message is correct–Israeli influence on US should be dramatically reduced since it goes contrary to American national interests and, considering US global weight, against global order.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Vidi

    Israeli influence on US should be dramatically reduced since it goes contrary to American national interests
     
    Too much Jewish domination of the U.S. is bad, not only for the U.S. but paradoxically also for the Jews.

    Yes, I'm serious. The problem for the Zionists is, there aren't enough of them. Many people have noticed how stupid recent U.S. policies have been (recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital seriously backfiring all over the world; sanctions on Russian oligarchs greatly increasing Putin's leverage over those crooks; and so on). That is because the Zionists are stretched to the limit, personnel-wise, and they are scraping the bottom of their talent barrel.

    When they crack, the backlash will be horrendous, not only against the Zionists but also against the Jews in general. Only voices like this site, owned as you say by a Jew, and honest people like Professor Stephen F. Cohen, have any hope of moderating anti-Zionism.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  100. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Things change. Looking at several websites I do see now that even retards are rising up against destructive Zionists social engineering.
    Anyway I am only asking who has given to them that right? Who has given them right to social engineer the nations. And here is the more important question! Why leadership of the nations so willingly cooperate with Zionist destructive engineering of their own people.
    And why these traitorous governments are not called up to be responsible for their actions.
    …………………………………………………………………
    And what about people?
    Silence of the lambs.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  101. Oik Gewalt says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Hey, they ought to be able to work this out. Maybe Lorde can just write a song about the part in Night where little four-year old Shmooli BoPeep carried his piano on his back for the 100-mile forced march to Buchenwald in a tornado tsunami blizzard, and then he played a medley from Fiddler on the Roof in the gas chamber and got hanged for it and he bobbed around for like three days, Ack-gak-ack, cause he only weighed twelve pounds, and the sun went out at noon and everybody was all profoundly moved and shit.

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/10/21/truth-and-fiction-in-elie-wiesels-night/

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  102. biz says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:12 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jake
    Is this one of those fake disagreements between 2 Zionist posters?

    You know the con game: one makes statements that are excessive, with inflated numbers, and the other uses that to suggest that all commentary that fails to bow to Zionism is necessarily ignorant/exaggerated/mindlessly filled with hate.

    Believe me, I would be thrilled if all of the anti-Israel idiots banging on here and elsewhere about Khazars, the Holocaust being fake (but also real and a good thing), Stalin being Jewish, the eleven trillion dollars of annual US aid to Israel, Jesus being a Palestinian, 60 million Russians being personally killed by Trotsky, the Neturei Karta actors being righteous “real” Jews, the Kuwaiti royal family being secret Israelis, and all of the other dumb nonsense were actually false flag pro-Israel posters trying to make the opposition look insane. It would mean that there were actually much less abject stupidity in the world.

    But is it actually the case? It’s possible, but I have no hard data.

    Read More
    • Replies: @skrik

    I have no hard data
     
    But the world does; the actual, observable 'hard data' of an alien invasion following Herzl ["process of expropriation"], aided by the British in the person of traitor Balfour, strategy by Jabotinsky's Iron Wall and arming of those aliens with Golda Meir's $US50 mio, then an attack on the natives = murdering, thieving ethnic-cleansing, resulting in an illegitimate entity squatting on land they'll never own. *That's* incontrovertible evidence of the supreme war-crime for Lebensraum, for which kangaroo courts hanged alleged German order-givers.

    As for fake-joos, fake news, etc., it's not anti-Israel justice-seekers who are the filthy liars.

    , @Jake
    Back when I was a young MA student, a professor in a seminar got off on Irish history. After that class, a couple us stayed to discuss some of the implications of things he'd raised during class. He told us a story of a late 19th century Irish group that was focused on various aspects of culture. The group had no overt political stance, and certainly not on Irish nationalism. But soon the group began to have new members who eventually began turning meetings into melees - some ardently demanding that everything be about Irish independence, and others calling that treason.

    The group eventually was ineffective and broke apart in all but name. The professor had learned from declassified documents that the British government had paid people to play those positions so the arguments would ruin the group. The group's original interests in things such as the Irish language and its place in Indo-European linguistics and literary studies al got blown up.

    The professor then said he would bet everything he had that in any KKK group in the US even by 1960, that as many as a quarter of members would have been paid informants for the Feds.

    That prof was a 1950s style Liberal anti-Communist who also feared the US spy agencies as far too much like the KGB.
    , @RobinG
    Do you have "hard data" on the Neturei Karta being actors?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  103. Jon Baptist says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:16 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62
    Someone forwarded me this video.

    Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.

    ————————————-

    Together, we are the solution

    WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.

    https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A

    America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.

    The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:

    Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
    End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.

    Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
    Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.

    In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.

    Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.

    Local action, national political power.

    Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.

    Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.

    https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/

    The “Team” webpage was conveniently deactivated but can be found at archive.org for the time being. See link below. The head is Josh Silver who is the CEO of Represent.us. This group is another injection into the controlled dialectic. Like Antifa, BLM, ADL, SPLC, Stormfront, Breitbart, Right Stuff, etc. that are all funded by various Zionist interests. This is another well-financed “grass roots” creation and proxy group used to herd, isolate, and control individuals who cannot relate to the current political spectrum. These are pied pipers and are no different than other cult leaders of identity groups that try to steer potential group threats away from the hegemony of the technocrats and global bankers. The highly-produced video is a complete give away. https://web.archive.org/web/20130115165716/http://unitedrepublic.org/about/team/

    Read More
    • Replies: @RobinG
    The "team" is on this page. https://represent.us/about/ Also a link to all their donors.

    Their homepage features "Unrig the System" (theme stolen from Cynthia McKinney and Robert Steele). As you say, pied pipers of controlled dialectic. However, this is where the money is. The alternative is lurking in the fringe shadows, ranting impotently. The disaffected gather in bubbles like this [UR] to blow their wad.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  104. Alden says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:19 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    A dangerous business.
    Mossad is the prime suspect in the never solved murder of Swedish prime minister Palme, who was no friend of Israel.
    Anna Lyndh, Swedish prime minister to be, who wanted a EU economic boycott of Israel, was murdered accidentally by, if I remember correctlty a Serb, who 'followed voices in his head'.
    IF Mossad engineered this, then I must say that they're quite capable.
    But, of course, also the death of Diana is ascribed to Mossad, Israel did possibly not like the prospect of Muslim stepfather for the future British king.

    Go back to Lord Moyne in 1944, Count Bernadotte and Colonel Serot back in 1948 and several attempts to murder British Foreign minister Ernest Bevins all to achieve the Zionist state

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  105. biz says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:21 pm GMT
    @Alden
    The zionists came for your grandparents with affirmative action and school desegregation starting 70 years ago. The Jews have created an economy where it is illegal to hire a White goy man.

    Quick somebody alert Linda Sarsour and her Twitter followers that the Zionists are the ones that are for school desegregation and affirmative action! Because they are seriously confused on this point.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  106. Realist says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:23 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    'That is politics' said senator Hollings in his 2004 speech.
    A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.
    I'd add 'that is democray', in any case USA democracy, where the poor and thhe ignorant do not vote, because registering is too difficult for them.

    “A USA president does need the jewish vote, even if he has to wage war to get them.”

    He doesn’t need their vote, only about 2 percent of our population is Jewish, he needs their money.

    Many non voters are registered to vote but will not stoop to vote for the lesser evil..

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  107. Sherman says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:26 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Art
    There is a ray of hope in Canada and the UK. Both have opposition party leaders that are pro-Palestine.

    In Canada, the new NDP party leader - Jagmeet Singh - is pro-Palestinian. And in the UK, the Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is pro-Palestine, and has withstood the Jew political machine. Rank and file Labor Party members have backed him up. Some day he will be in power. The English-speaking world is waking up.

    Except for a few arrogant Jew clowns, all the comments on this article are angrily denouncing Jews. It is not only the usual names – there are many many new ones.

    Clearly, Mr. Giraldi’s words are having an effect.

    There is starting to be a two-sided fight – not a one-sided dictatorship. The Jews cannot win a real fight.

    Think Peace --- Art

    Hey Genius

    Singh visited Israel this past August on a trip paid for by a right wing pro-Israel group.

    He did speak in favor of Canadian BDS groups being able to freely express their views. However, he has made it painfully clear he did not necessarily endorse or support these views.

    Singh is already getting a lot of flack from the pro-Palestinian crowd that he is not the friend they thought he would be.

    Don’t worry, we Jews control Canada as strongly as we control the US!

    Sherm

    PS – How are the PORK and beans?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  108. RobinG says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:31 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62
    Someone forwarded me this video.

    Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.

    ————————————-

    Together, we are the solution

    WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.

    https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A

    America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.

    The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:

    Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
    End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.

    Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
    Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.

    In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.

    Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.

    Local action, national political power.

    Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.

    Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.

    https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/

    Yes, looks good. They are uniting left and right. That’s rare. At the same time (as with everything) caveat emptor. Take a look at who they are. I only recognize a few names…. some good, others questionable. They have some very deep pocket [$100K] donors. Proceed, but with caution.

    https://represent.us/about/

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  109. RobinG says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:39 pm GMT
    @Cloak And Dagger
    Thanks for sharing this! It's good to see that someone is actually doing something about the problem rather than just whining about it. It is a long laborious process to get there from here, but other solutions don't seem evident, so I am onboard with this.

    C&D, they [Represent.Us] have an office in San Francisco with a job opening. You could get in on this. [See #103 by Jon Baptist.] There’s something to be said for infiltration.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger
    Will look into it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  110. anarchyst says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:47 pm GMT • 500 Words
    @skrik

    Why can’t some prominent non-Jewish individuals in our society get control
     
    Perhaps it's because, in addition to their alleged 'Samson option' pointed at whole nations ("Most European capitals are targets for our air force," say) the Zs have got some sort of 'doomsday option' pointed at the so-called 'elites?' Would be SOP for the Khazar-mafia. The people I hold as 'most irresponsible' are the so-called 'academics.' They are supposed to be thinkers, yet most seem unable to think their way out of a wet paper bag. The people I hold as 'most responsible' for the world's plight are the presumably large majority of non-Zionist jews; they demonstrate daily "no sense, no feeling." A pox on them all, and their illegitimate house.

    If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.

    The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.

    Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.

    Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.

    As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..

    There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.

    When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    The threat is to nuke all western capitals.
    And I fear they can, Germany built them the best submarines in the world, one or two for free, 'Wiedergutmachung'.
    , @skrik

    If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it
     
    Yes, and thnx.

    The BIG Q would then be, could the Zs ever afford to carry out such a threat? Surely, just as night follows day, *NO* known jew in the entire world would survive long 'in the wild' in the subsequent next few days; *ALL* would be instantly locked up and that for ever, if not outright lynched. rgds
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  111. anarchyst says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:50 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @HallParvey
    Jewish Supremacism is actually a function of the God of the Old Testament. Nothing wrong with that for a believing Christian. After all, Christianity derives it’s reason for existing from the Jewish prophets who anticipated the coming of the Messiah. In that world, the Jews ARE God's chosen people.

    I cringe when I hear well-meaning people talk about out judeo-Christian heritage.
    Nothing could be further from the truth.
    The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments–nothing more.
    The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
    Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status–not true of judaism.
    Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock–subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
    Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II eumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ’s murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them–the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
    Looking back throughout history, jews have ALWAYS got others to do their dirty work (wars) for them, quite often financing both sides.
    Islam and judaism are closely related, the Koran having many of the same attributes as judaism, when it comes to a supremacist attitude. You see, both the Islamic Koran and jewish Talmud promote their respective brands of supremacy, making it OK to lie, cheat, and steal from non-believers, each promoting certain laws for believers that exact greater punishment imposed on non-believers, while promoting no or little punishment for believers that transgress against non-believers.
    Islam must be given credit for honoring Jesus Christ and his mother Mary, while jewish texts denigrate both Jesus Christ and Mary.
    That being said, it could be ascertained that Islam is an arabicized form of judaism.
    Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries. It is time to repeat the practice for number 110.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  112. anarchyst says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:51 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @nickels
    The Catholic church single handedly kept the Jewish threat at bay for 1820 years.
    It was only the corruption of Christianity (helped by Jews), i.e. Protestantism, that finally allowed the strengthening of Jewish power and their quick financial enslavement of the west.
    Jews are the force of the antichrist, and, as such, only the return to Christ and the real church (Catholic or Orthodox) can defend the west against them. But even those churches have been weakened.
    It might be better just to repent and get ready for their reign of terror.

    The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants who were involved in the “modernization” of the Catholic Church.
    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their “dirty work” for them…
    Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
    Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back” against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
    In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
    By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
    One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
    It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Art

    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day.
     
    So where is the Catholic Church with Jesus these days. Is it listening to Jesus, or is it kowtowing to the Jews? Has the Church surrendered Jesus’ hopeful legacy to the tribal Jews? Is the Church old and toothless – its vigor dissipated squabbling over nothings?

    Where is the Church in the face of Israeli apartheid, the jailing of children, torture, and million-man open air prisons? What would Jesus say to that – what is the Church saying – like almost NOTHING?

    So where is the Church on the ME wars instigated by Israel? Jesus has said “blessed are the peace makers.” Where are the Church led peace movements demanding the end to these wars?

    The Church honestly and rightly claims that Jesus suffered and died for idealistic righteousness – but the Church slinks away from confronting Israel’s wrong doing. What gives?

    Why is the Church infighting about who has power over divorce, while Jesus’ virtuous legacy goes unattended and undone?

    It is time for the Pope and the Catholic Church to reverse course and take on the Jews. If not them – WHO?

    For sure the Jews will do everything dirty to fight back – but they cannot win, because they are the wrong doers.

    The Catholic Church standing for something good and real – will prevail --- doing good, it will reclaim its standing with humanity.

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Considering its history, it would be fitting if a Jesuit would put the Jews back in their place as humanity’ bottom feeders.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  113. nickels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:53 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @AaronB
    It's a good question.

    May I take a stab at it?

    If you've ever had the pleasure of fighting psychopaths, you will realize that you can only do so effectively by using their tactics. But a curious thing then happens - the more you use their tactics, the more you start thinking like them, and eventually you stop fighting them, and join them.

    The only effective way to fight Jews is to use their tactics. However at a certain point you'll start sharing their goals and values, and you'll just join them. Similar kinds tend not to fight.

    It's a subtle process of cooptation.

    For instance the only way to fight Jewish arrogance is to cultivate an irrational sense of your own superiority to match theirs. Only then can you generate the emotional intensity needed to match theirs.

    However, the more you cultivate a sense of your own superiority, the more of an affinity you will have for the Jewish world view, and eventually you will have sympathy for them, as people similar to yourself.

    Finally, why not join with Jews against those stupid people who care about equality and similar stupidities?

    At the moment, arrogant whites find a cozy and welcoming home among Jews, and have no problem forming a power bloc with them against the non arrogant peons.

    We live in an age when science has destroyed any basis for group solidarity except biology or shared world view and interests. Whites society has evolved to the point where it no longer considers biology a possible basis for group solidarity. The only thing left then is for each sector within white society form a bloc with non white elements who share their interstate and world views.

    This is why successful whites will always join Jews rather than fight them. Jews, who still organize on the basis of biology, will be the leading elements in the arrogance power bloc, because they have a stronger tradition of arrogance and a greater sense of threat, creating greater psychological intensity.

    Now, you see some arrogant whites trying to set up a rival power bloc, like for instance blogger Vox Day. But the only reason they do this is because for some reason they have not been accommodated by the current power holders. Vox Day admits to being proudly machiavellian - devoid of principle. He claims to use these tactics against his enemies, but people with such personalities tend to set up rival power blocs only because they have failed to achieve power within the current system (Voxs millionaire father was jailed for tax evasion, and the family never became as successful as they hoped)

    Now, it is possible that disaffected people like Vox Day will exploit popular discontent and estaish a rival power bloc that successfully displaces Jews. However, that depends on whether Jews alienate more and more ambitious whites. As long Jews are able to coopt the majority of ambitious whites, people like Vox Day will remain marginal.

    But hubris leads to a fall, and there are signs that Jews have grown over-confident and are no longer bothering to extend a welcoming hand to the ambitious and capable whites who far outnumber them. If this trend grows, this will lead to widespread disaffection among ambitious whites, and Jewish downfall.

    Elites generally fall by becoming too stupid to practice the skills that allowed them to hold onto power. Elites decay. There are signs this is happening now.

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be - not fighting, but simply separation.

    I certainly give your argument merit, and don’t disagree with some points, but I offer a different view.
    By copying their methods, of course, the problem is that you become them.
    My whole life, I have held in mild disdain the ideology of so many of my peers, that ‘getting ahead’ in life as all that matters. Such people view reading history or studying philosophy, climbing mountains, working on languages as idiotic and a waste of time. They think you should be reading the latest books by google management, working late, investing in fixer uppers, etc…, basically being a merchant, rather than building your character and your intellect.
    This, to me, is a dismal thing. En masse, it just creates a class of financial ‘wannabes’ that, in the end, throw their peers under the bus for that delusion of’getting ahead’. And once they are there, those few that make it? Dissatisfaction, midlife crisis, affairs, divorce, etc….
    No, the way is much simpler. The only force that can face down the jew is the moral force. The force that says, “no, you aren’t going to turn our country into a heartless financial machine-you aren’t going to dull us out with porn and perverse novels and movies. You aren’t going flood us with lifeless modern art and pollute our cities with utilitarian, cheap, Bauhaus monstrosities.”
    Against such an uprising, the Jews (and the other Oligarchs) would be defenseless.
    But it requires unity. It requires democrats giving up faggotry, baby murder. It requires Republicans give up delusional laisse faire exploitation.
    This is the force the church used for millenia to defeat the Jews. It is the only way that still allows the West to keeps its identity as the force of art, literature, the beautiful, the intellectual and the good!
    We are ruled only by our consent. Revoking that consent ends the rule of the oppressor instantly.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Thanks for your interesting response.

    Actually, I sort of hinted at this in a very opaque way in my last line "separation", etc.

    I was gonna write more about it but ended up focusing on "power blocs".

    Specifically, why no white "power bloc" emerges to combat the Jewish "power bloc" - because it will only emerge when Jews cease sharing power with elite whites, a process that may be in its beginning stages.

    But the larger and more important question, which you are right to raise, is - is there a way to avoid being dominated by Jews that does not involve copying their methods - a white "power bloc"? For instance, writers like Vox Day seem to be offering us a white version of Judaism. This may be great for Day and the white elite that gathers around him, but how will this improve the lot of the average white man? Like Jews, Day supports extreme right wing economic policies.

    So is there a "third way"?

    As you say, it has to be in setting up an alternative way of life rather than directly confronting the current power system. Morality and an appreciation for the delicate things you mention cannot be used to directly confront power, but can be used as the basis for a new kind of life. Eventually, power will collapse.

    However, every society will have its elite -depressed people who above all seek external validation for deficient feelings of self worth. Jews may be paradigmatic examples of this pathology, but whites have plenty of people like this too.

    We must find a place for people like your friends who care only for money and accomplishment and such, or they will try and create a "white Judaism" , like Day.

    What if we offered our own white malcontents formal validation - a hierarchy with rank and title, along with wealth of course but not so much - would this tempt them to join us rather than setting up a white version of Judaism or joining Jews ?

    After all, ambitious whites defected to the Jewish camp only after the collapse of formal hierarchies in white societies, and the spread of democracy. Maybe, they could no longer get their drug - external validation for insecure egos - within white societies, and they fell into the arms of the Jews who offered them all the elitism they wanted?

    If we made Vox Day a Baron or an Earl, would he still support extreme right wing economic policies designed to make him feel superior? His superiority would be acknowledged, might this take the edge off his need?

    So, instead of confronting Jews or setting up "white Judaism" as the only alternative, maybe we can tempt elite whites to join forces with us by giving them a much better way to get the external validation they crave, a system of formal hierarchy, that allows people like you and I to pursue our very different values.

    Crazy, but worth thinking about!

    I further elucidate these ideas in the karlin iq thread.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  114. ChuckOrloski says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:55 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @geokat62
    Someone forwarded me this video.

    Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.

    ————————————-

    Together, we are the solution

    WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.

    https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A

    America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.

    The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:

    Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
    End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.

    Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
    Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.

    In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.

    Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.

    Local action, national political power.

    Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.

    Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.

    https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/

    Hi geokat62,

    Months ago, Phil Giraldi wisely admonished people, particularly U.R. commenters to “stick together.” And today, you wisely passed on video that suggests, “Together, we are the solution.”

    I agree but it’s becoming clear that Americans who are prospering by having special talents and subsequent privileges do not need a “solution” and “sticking together” with “have nots” is anathema.

    I support P.G. in that “boycotting Israel is the right thing to do.” However, when it comes to business & maximizing jackpot, the act of boycotting Israel goes the way of the old song, “breaking up is hard to do.”

    I know you are Canadian, geokat, and you must be familiar with Canadian rocker, Neil Young. As a fan, I know he did a show in Caesaria, Israel, during mid-1990′s. The Jews really tuned into his singing “Rocking in the free world.”

    Come July 2014, has-been radical Neil Young & Crazy Horse planned a Tel Aviv concert
    He took flack, geo, from some real deals, including the principled Roger Waters who posted a strong facebook appeal to Young, below.

    “Many activist groups had criticised Young’s announcement of an Israeli concert, including a notable campaign by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. After Waters’ letter to Young, sent via the singer’s manager, received no response, Waters published it on his Facebook page. “Woody Guthrie would turn in his grave. Neil Young!” Waters wrote. “[Y]our songs have always been redolent of love and humanity and compassion for your fellow man and woman. I find it hard to believe that you would turn your back on the indigenous people of Palestine.”

    Thanks, geo!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  115. jilles dykstra says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:55 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @JNDillard
    As can be observed by pursuing the responses to this article, Israel's policies are creating the anti-semitism it uses as proof of its victimization. A country with nukes is turning the entire world against not only it, but those complicit in its racism, apartheid, and exceptionalistic tribalism. This means that Jews in general are now being held accountable for not policing their own: by not standing up and calling out zionism they become accomplices. There are notable, impressive exceptions: Noam Chompsky, Norman Finkelstein, Gilad Atzmon, Albert Einstein, Isaac Asimov, Sigmund Freud, Eric Fromm, Hannah Arendt, IF Stone, Roseanne Barr, Rabbi Michael Lerner, and Richard Falk. Millions of Christian Zionists, who support zionism out of the delusional mythology that a rebuilding of Israel and its temple in Jerusalem is a prelude to the Second Coming of their war god, who will then kill all non-believing Jews. Israel and AIPAC, by attacking freedom of speech internationally, is accelerating those global forces that will collapse zionism. The coming financial collapse of the West is going to eliminate much foreign financial support that Israel depends on for its survival.

    The zionist jews, where jews in total see to have on average a ten point higher IQ, never envisaged how Israel would demonstrate judaism to the world, in any case as few jews denounce Israel.
    Jabotinski in 1923 wrote ‘The Iron Wall’, a wall of bajonets, that was the one and only zionist ethic.
    He was honest, he wrote explicitly that the Palestinians would never voluntary give away their land, and he wrote that zionists would never be able to compensate them financially.

    The weird thing is that Israel now can, the Arab League peace proposal is in essence that jews leave the territory stolen and occupied after and in 1967, and that Israel pays compensation for what was stolen and destroyed prior to 1967.
    A calculation based on the compensation asked for or talked about around 1948 for every Palestinian family driven away, with compounded interest, until now, is less than maintaining the IDF.
    Do not ask me to produce the calculation, I made it a long time ago.
    What is not in this cost benefit analysis is that Israeli jews can feel safe for the first time in thier lives

    Alas, Eisenhower in his farewell speech, warned for the USA industrial-military complex, I fear that the Israeli industrial-military complex is relatively stronger in Israel than the USA one in the USA.
    In other words, peacefully, democratically, it will never happen.

    It is as with the EU ‘too many careers and institutions are built on it’.
    And so, in both cases, forward to the bitter end.

    Former EU EP chairman Schulz did not become chancellor, did not become minister for foreign affairs, and just resigned as chairman of the SPD, the German socialist party.
    And yet, Brussels talks about making the west Balkan countries EU members.

    Maybe it helps the idiots in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem that idiots also still rule the EU.
    And the Netherlands, just read the words ‘the lying Dutchman’.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    Israel is not at the top of the world IQ rankings, far from it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  116. jilles dykstra says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:59 pm GMT
    @anarchyst
    If a nuclear device is "lit off" in an American or European city, it will have Israel's fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running as well as sabotaging the Palestinian "peace process" that the world wants it to take seriously.

    The "power outage" in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical "sleight of hand", as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the "power outage" without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel's nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for "the big one". As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel's benefit, another "incident" on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel's benefit. Israel's "samson option" is a real threat to "light one off" in a European or American city, if Israel's interests are not taken seriously.

    Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.

    Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.

    As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets "foreign aid" in contravention of American law..

    There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.

    When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…

    The threat is to nuke all western capitals.
    And I fear they can, Germany built them the best submarines in the world, one or two for free, ‘Wiedergutmachung’.

    Read More
    • Replies: @anarchyst
    They don't need the submarines as the nukes have already been pre-positioned in the major urban areas and city centers. This is a major reason why Israel refuses to abide by international inspection laws, as it could not account for all of them. Almost none of them are in Israel, proper...
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  117. Rurik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:00 pm GMT • 300 Words

    it is also attempting to dictate what we the people can and cannot say.

    apparently not just what they can say, but clearly, what they simply think

    “insure that culprits will not be able to get away with being antisemitic because the term is ill-defined, or because different organizations or bodies have different interpretations of it”.

    Downing Street chooses its words carefully, especially in a statement specifically put out by them to clarify what they mean by their new definition of illegal anti-Semitism.

    being anti-Semitic, doesn’t even go as far as voicing or agitating towards anything construed as anti-Semitism, but simply means “being” ‘anti-Semitic’. IOW what is held quietly in your own heart – is now a thoughtcrime.

    “It means there will be one definition of antisemitism – in essence, language or behaviour that displays hatred towards Jews because they are Jews – and anyone guilty of that will be called out on it.”

    behavior can be interpreted in a wide range of ways. I’m reminded of how Rand Paul was criticized

    http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/414746/unenthused-rand-paul-lifelessly-applauds-netanyahu-speech-brendan-bordelon

    for his less than orgiastic applause for Bibi when he was at the podium of the congressional chamber- scolding Obama to the gushing cheers of members of Obama’s own party.

    clearly, Rand Paul’s behavior betrayed an illegal state of being.

    when being something (regardless of any acts committed) is illegal, then we’ve crossed over into Orwell’s nightmare, even as I write this.

    It was terribly dangerous to let your thoughts wander when you were in any public place or within range of a telescreen. The smallest thing could give you away. A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself — anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide. In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: facecrime, it was called.

    — George Orwell, 1984

    and that’s what Rand was guilty of… facecrime.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  118. Anon • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:02 pm GMT

    Kimmy on Sartre.

    https://www.newcriterion.com/issues/1985/9/the-war-according-to-sartre

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  119. nickels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:07 pm GMT
    @AaronB
    It's a good question.

    May I take a stab at it?

    If you've ever had the pleasure of fighting psychopaths, you will realize that you can only do so effectively by using their tactics. But a curious thing then happens - the more you use their tactics, the more you start thinking like them, and eventually you stop fighting them, and join them.

    The only effective way to fight Jews is to use their tactics. However at a certain point you'll start sharing their goals and values, and you'll just join them. Similar kinds tend not to fight.

    It's a subtle process of cooptation.

    For instance the only way to fight Jewish arrogance is to cultivate an irrational sense of your own superiority to match theirs. Only then can you generate the emotional intensity needed to match theirs.

    However, the more you cultivate a sense of your own superiority, the more of an affinity you will have for the Jewish world view, and eventually you will have sympathy for them, as people similar to yourself.

    Finally, why not join with Jews against those stupid people who care about equality and similar stupidities?

    At the moment, arrogant whites find a cozy and welcoming home among Jews, and have no problem forming a power bloc with them against the non arrogant peons.

    We live in an age when science has destroyed any basis for group solidarity except biology or shared world view and interests. Whites society has evolved to the point where it no longer considers biology a possible basis for group solidarity. The only thing left then is for each sector within white society form a bloc with non white elements who share their interstate and world views.

    This is why successful whites will always join Jews rather than fight them. Jews, who still organize on the basis of biology, will be the leading elements in the arrogance power bloc, because they have a stronger tradition of arrogance and a greater sense of threat, creating greater psychological intensity.

    Now, you see some arrogant whites trying to set up a rival power bloc, like for instance blogger Vox Day. But the only reason they do this is because for some reason they have not been accommodated by the current power holders. Vox Day admits to being proudly machiavellian - devoid of principle. He claims to use these tactics against his enemies, but people with such personalities tend to set up rival power blocs only because they have failed to achieve power within the current system (Voxs millionaire father was jailed for tax evasion, and the family never became as successful as they hoped)

    Now, it is possible that disaffected people like Vox Day will exploit popular discontent and estaish a rival power bloc that successfully displaces Jews. However, that depends on whether Jews alienate more and more ambitious whites. As long Jews are able to coopt the majority of ambitious whites, people like Vox Day will remain marginal.

    But hubris leads to a fall, and there are signs that Jews have grown over-confident and are no longer bothering to extend a welcoming hand to the ambitious and capable whites who far outnumber them. If this trend grows, this will lead to widespread disaffection among ambitious whites, and Jewish downfall.

    Elites generally fall by becoming too stupid to practice the skills that allowed them to hold onto power. Elites decay. There are signs this is happening now.

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be - not fighting, but simply separation.

    (Having read your argument again, I think we are arguing similar things-separation. I’m just refining that MORAL separation would be enough even without physical separation)

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Yup!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  120. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:08 pm GMT • 100 Words

    lolz @ free speech. The pro-free speech websites of the internet are for the DOD /Homeland Security. The flock are always reminded to go ahead and say whatever they want.

    Nothing quite says free speech like telling everyone to think Israel is the problem. Only the CIA wants to help the slaves hate the other jewish slaves. Each slave is nourished with daily rations of propaganda that aren’t necessarily anti-semitic. After ingestion the slaves develop and blossom predictably into more desirable animals on the farm.

    The US has a super big and expensive military to waste most of your tax money plus heavily armed cops to keep the awake people down. The federal military will make many more Americans homeless, unemployed or working as slaves in a federal prison to make furniture for the federal military some of which gets shipped to Israel, along with jet planes and super secret social media equipment.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  121. wayfarer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:17 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @AaronB
    It's a good question.

    May I take a stab at it?

    If you've ever had the pleasure of fighting psychopaths, you will realize that you can only do so effectively by using their tactics. But a curious thing then happens - the more you use their tactics, the more you start thinking like them, and eventually you stop fighting them, and join them.

    The only effective way to fight Jews is to use their tactics. However at a certain point you'll start sharing their goals and values, and you'll just join them. Similar kinds tend not to fight.

    It's a subtle process of cooptation.

    For instance the only way to fight Jewish arrogance is to cultivate an irrational sense of your own superiority to match theirs. Only then can you generate the emotional intensity needed to match theirs.

    However, the more you cultivate a sense of your own superiority, the more of an affinity you will have for the Jewish world view, and eventually you will have sympathy for them, as people similar to yourself.

    Finally, why not join with Jews against those stupid people who care about equality and similar stupidities?

    At the moment, arrogant whites find a cozy and welcoming home among Jews, and have no problem forming a power bloc with them against the non arrogant peons.

    We live in an age when science has destroyed any basis for group solidarity except biology or shared world view and interests. Whites society has evolved to the point where it no longer considers biology a possible basis for group solidarity. The only thing left then is for each sector within white society form a bloc with non white elements who share their interstate and world views.

    This is why successful whites will always join Jews rather than fight them. Jews, who still organize on the basis of biology, will be the leading elements in the arrogance power bloc, because they have a stronger tradition of arrogance and a greater sense of threat, creating greater psychological intensity.

    Now, you see some arrogant whites trying to set up a rival power bloc, like for instance blogger Vox Day. But the only reason they do this is because for some reason they have not been accommodated by the current power holders. Vox Day admits to being proudly machiavellian - devoid of principle. He claims to use these tactics against his enemies, but people with such personalities tend to set up rival power blocs only because they have failed to achieve power within the current system (Voxs millionaire father was jailed for tax evasion, and the family never became as successful as they hoped)

    Now, it is possible that disaffected people like Vox Day will exploit popular discontent and estaish a rival power bloc that successfully displaces Jews. However, that depends on whether Jews alienate more and more ambitious whites. As long Jews are able to coopt the majority of ambitious whites, people like Vox Day will remain marginal.

    But hubris leads to a fall, and there are signs that Jews have grown over-confident and are no longer bothering to extend a welcoming hand to the ambitious and capable whites who far outnumber them. If this trend grows, this will lead to widespread disaffection among ambitious whites, and Jewish downfall.

    Elites generally fall by becoming too stupid to practice the skills that allowed them to hold onto power. Elites decay. There are signs this is happening now.

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be - not fighting, but simply separation.

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be – not fighting, but simply separation.

    Grew up in an extremely violent and dysfunctional family environment. With two stubborn brothers and a tough psychopathic father.

    Conditions were a tender box, and the slightest spark would set us off, as my older brother and I fought full-tilt knock-down drag-out, for many years.

    One day my mother offered some advice, “just ignore your brother, no matter what he may say.” I tried it and the fighting stopped.

    My father had a whipping ritual, which went on for many years. Without notice, one of us would get dragged into a bedroom, the door slammed shut behind us, and his high-energy beatings would begin.

    One particular day while he was laying into me with every ounce of energy he could muster, I didn’t flinch or cry or beg him to stop. I just calmly looked him in the eyes and said, “that doesn’t hurt.”

    As I recall, that was the last time he whipped me.

    Fighting, feuds, arguments are all pointless, as nobody really ever “wins.” In fact, both sides always sustain loses.

    Best way to avoid a street fight is to neutralize the ego, and keep one’s mouth shut.

    Best way to avoid trouble with an annoying neighbor, is to let the issue ride. No drama, period.
    Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.

    Believe it or not, there’s a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.

    The more one’s willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it’s willing to work with you.

    Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it’s here in abundance, to be had by all.

    Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.

    Savor peace, and peace of mind.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Great comment, thanks.
    , @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Fight in the TENDER box, Extremely cruel. Couldn't have been it DP?
    , @chris
    Wow, sorry to hear about your awful childhood experiences. The lessons you taught yourself is very powerful, however, it only worked because, for all your father’s deranged behavior, he wasn’t really out to destroy you.

    If someone robs you, the best policy may indeed be to do nothing and hope the thief’s own arrogance will some day prove to be his doom at the hands of someone with more stamina; but does that really constitute a moral response you could proudly teach your kids?

    What are we to advise Lorde to do? To tell them that being sidelined at the Grammies doesn’t bother her? (Maybe she can still tour Israel but sing in falsettos.)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  122. RobinG says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:25 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jon Baptist
    The “Team” webpage was conveniently deactivated but can be found at archive.org for the time being. See link below. The head is Josh Silver who is the CEO of Represent.us. This group is another injection into the controlled dialectic. Like Antifa, BLM, ADL, SPLC, Stormfront, Breitbart, Right Stuff, etc. that are all funded by various Zionist interests. This is another well-financed “grass roots” creation and proxy group used to herd, isolate, and control individuals who cannot relate to the current political spectrum. These are pied pipers and are no different than other cult leaders of identity groups that try to steer potential group threats away from the hegemony of the technocrats and global bankers. The highly-produced video is a complete give away. https://web.archive.org/web/20130115165716/http://unitedrepublic.org/about/team/

    The “team” is on this page. https://represent.us/about/ Also a link to all their donors.

    Their homepage features “Unrig the System” (theme stolen from Cynthia McKinney and Robert Steele). As you say, pied pipers of controlled dialectic. However, this is where the money is. The alternative is lurking in the fringe shadows, ranting impotently. The disaffected gather in bubbles like this [UR] to blow their wad.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  123. Oik Gewalt says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Hey biz, you forgot the stuff they say about how Israel is in breach of Symington-Glenn for robbing NUMEC blind, and now no more foreign aid for you, use your own money to blow the arms and legs off Palestinian babies.

    http://irmep.org/CFP/S&G/116-cv-01610lo_r2.pdf

    That really cheeses us Zionist genocidaires off. Hope Lorde doesn’t sing about that!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  124. anarchyst says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:29 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    The threat is to nuke all western capitals.
    And I fear they can, Germany built them the best submarines in the world, one or two for free, 'Wiedergutmachung'.

    They don’t need the submarines as the nukes have already been pre-positioned in the major urban areas and city centers. This is a major reason why Israel refuses to abide by international inspection laws, as it could not account for all of them. Almost none of them are in Israel, proper…

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    As far as I know Israel never admitted offiially that they have nuclear weapons.
    The number they have is not known.
    Already positioned, not impossible.
    What they think they accomplish by destroying all major western cities, I do not know.
    What seems quite sure to me that any surviving jew over the whole world will be lynched.
    What can accomplished by threatening to destroy all major cities I also wonder.
    The fury of the whole world will be against Israel.
    Sensible Israeli jews warned when the bomb was developed that it would not give security to Israel.
    Perez did not listen.
    Alas, as Uri Avnery writes 'the only language zionists understand is force'.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  125. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:31 pm GMT • 500 Words
    @nickels
    I certainly give your argument merit, and don't disagree with some points, but I offer a different view.
    By copying their methods, of course, the problem is that you become them.
    My whole life, I have held in mild disdain the ideology of so many of my peers, that 'getting ahead' in life as all that matters. Such people view reading history or studying philosophy, climbing mountains, working on languages as idiotic and a waste of time. They think you should be reading the latest books by google management, working late, investing in fixer uppers, etc..., basically being a merchant, rather than building your character and your intellect.
    This, to me, is a dismal thing. En masse, it just creates a class of financial 'wannabes' that, in the end, throw their peers under the bus for that delusion of'getting ahead'. And once they are there, those few that make it? Dissatisfaction, midlife crisis, affairs, divorce, etc....
    No, the way is much simpler. The only force that can face down the jew is the moral force. The force that says, "no, you aren't going to turn our country into a heartless financial machine-you aren't going to dull us out with porn and perverse novels and movies. You aren't going flood us with lifeless modern art and pollute our cities with utilitarian, cheap, Bauhaus monstrosities."
    Against such an uprising, the Jews (and the other Oligarchs) would be defenseless.
    But it requires unity. It requires democrats giving up faggotry, baby murder. It requires Republicans give up delusional laisse faire exploitation.
    This is the force the church used for millenia to defeat the Jews. It is the only way that still allows the West to keeps its identity as the force of art, literature, the beautiful, the intellectual and the good!
    We are ruled only by our consent. Revoking that consent ends the rule of the oppressor instantly.

    Thanks for your interesting response.

    Actually, I sort of hinted at this in a very opaque way in my last line “separation”, etc.

    I was gonna write more about it but ended up focusing on “power blocs”.

    Specifically, why no white “power bloc” emerges to combat the Jewish “power bloc” – because it will only emerge when Jews cease sharing power with elite whites, a process that may be in its beginning stages.

    But the larger and more important question, which you are right to raise, is – is there a way to avoid being dominated by Jews that does not involve copying their methods – a white “power bloc”? For instance, writers like Vox Day seem to be offering us a white version of Judaism. This may be great for Day and the white elite that gathers around him, but how will this improve the lot of the average white man? Like Jews, Day supports extreme right wing economic policies.

    So is there a “third way”?

    As you say, it has to be in setting up an alternative way of life rather than directly confronting the current power system. Morality and an appreciation for the delicate things you mention cannot be used to directly confront power, but can be used as the basis for a new kind of life. Eventually, power will collapse.

    However, every society will have its elite -depressed people who above all seek external validation for deficient feelings of self worth. Jews may be paradigmatic examples of this pathology, but whites have plenty of people like this too.

    We must find a place for people like your friends who care only for money and accomplishment and such, or they will try and create a “white Judaism” , like Day.

    What if we offered our own white malcontents formal validation – a hierarchy with rank and title, along with wealth of course but not so much – would this tempt them to join us rather than setting up a white version of Judaism or joining Jews ?

    After all, ambitious whites defected to the Jewish camp only after the collapse of formal hierarchies in white societies, and the spread of democracy. Maybe, they could no longer get their drug – external validation for insecure egos – within white societies, and they fell into the arms of the Jews who offered them all the elitism they wanted?

    If we made Vox Day a Baron or an Earl, would he still support extreme right wing economic policies designed to make him feel superior? His superiority would be acknowledged, might this take the edge off his need?

    So, instead of confronting Jews or setting up “white Judaism” as the only alternative, maybe we can tempt elite whites to join forces with us by giving them a much better way to get the external validation they crave, a system of formal hierarchy, that allows people like you and I to pursue our very different values.

    Crazy, but worth thinking about!

    I further elucidate these ideas in the karlin iq thread.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Jake
    Big questions.

    I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian - most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.

    As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.
    , @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Imagine for a while! Jews burn all their money! The earth falling out from its orbit, and leaving the solar system. We are all freezing to death.
    Is it really what we want?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  126. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:32 pm GMT
    @nickels
    (Having read your argument again, I think we are arguing similar things-separation. I'm just refining that MORAL separation would be enough even without physical separation)

    Yup!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  127. Mulegino1 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:33 pm GMT • 300 Words

    “While the Zionists try to make the rest of the World believe that the national consciousness of the Jew finds its satisfaction in the creation of a Palestinian state, the Jews again slyly dupe the dumb Goyim. It doesn’t even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organisation for their international world swindler, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.
    It is a sign of their rising confidence and sense of security that at a time when one section is still playing the German, French-man, or Englishman, the other with open effrontery comes out as the Jewish race.”

    Truer words were never written. Israel as the Jewish state is an affront to the other 99.9 percent of the world’s population. Its implies that the Jews- and only the Jews- may enjoy the role of protean “world citizens”, i.e., enjoy the rights of, say, an American or French citizen- with the privileged status of being part of the chosen – and at the same time have the full rights and benefits of Israeli nationality.

    Israel is akin to a rural vacation villa/ criminal hideout for international Jewry, and it exists at the expense of the Christians and Muslims of Palestine.

    Every great nation or culture has its founding myth. Unlike Israel’s, however, most of these contain a nucleus of historical truth. Israel’s founding myth is, in reality, based upon nothing but lies and calumnies against humanity at large. We all know the narrative that is central to that myth- the absolutely false, mendacious and absurd tale of the “sacred 6 million.” To those of European Christian descent, this pernicious fable is a poison affecting the cultural and societal bloodstream, destroying their patriotism and vitiating their spiritual roots.

    This lie must finally be dealt with in the harshest terms if we are to survive as a cohesive culture and civilization.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Jews were brick makers coming out from Egypt. Why they could not stay with their honest proffesion?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  128. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:41 pm GMT
    @wayfarer

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be – not fighting, but simply separation.
     

    Grew up in an extremely violent and dysfunctional family environment. With two stubborn brothers and a tough psychopathic father.

    Conditions were a tender box, and the slightest spark would set us off, as my older brother and I fought full-tilt knock-down drag-out, for many years.

    One day my mother offered some advice, “just ignore your brother, no matter what he may say.” I tried it and the fighting stopped.

    My father had a whipping ritual, which went on for many years. Without notice, one of us would get dragged into a bedroom, the door slammed shut behind us, and his high-energy beatings would begin.

    One particular day while he was laying into me with every ounce of energy he could muster, I didn't flinch or cry or beg him to stop. I just calmly looked him in the eyes and said, “that doesn't hurt.”

    As I recall, that was the last time he whipped me.

    Fighting, feuds, arguments are all pointless, as nobody really ever “wins.” In fact, both sides always sustain loses.

    Best way to avoid a street fight is to neutralize the ego, and keep one's mouth shut.

    Best way to avoid trouble with an annoying neighbor, is to let the issue ride. No drama, period.
    Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.

    Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.

    The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.

    Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.

    Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.

    Savor peace, and peace of mind.

    Great comment, thanks.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  129. Cloak And Dagger says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:50 pm GMT
    @RobinG
    C&D, they [Represent.Us] have an office in San Francisco with a job opening. You could get in on this. [See #103 by Jon Baptist.] There's something to be said for infiltration.

    Will look into it.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  130. Wally says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:51 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @animalogic
    I don't care whether holocaust narrative is true or not.
    The holocaust is a blank cheque that wore out years & years ago.
    It now JUSTIFIES nothing.
    Israel needs to stop its victimhood crap: its laughable.

    Yes, it is truly ridiculous, but immensely profitable for them.
    But you can really nail them by pointing out the utter fakery of the impossible storyline.
    Like it or not, until that is done en masse, nothing will change.

    Cheers.

    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the ridiculous ‘holocaust’ storyline is the message.

    The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com

    And why do Jews want ’6M’ of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Here goes Waly again riding on his tinderbox called Codoh. Beats bicephalus any time.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  131. c matt says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:52 pm GMT
    @proudzionist

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.
     
    As a Zionist I feel very proud after reading your comment. Thank you.

    The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways.

    I think you misunderstand – Zionists don’t rule the world, they ruin it.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  132. Cloak And Dagger says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:59 pm GMT

    And why do Jews want ’6M’ of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.

    LOL!

    Read More
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Maybe there were not 6 million. Isn't our duty to fill in the missing? Just to fulfill the political correctness?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  133. EliteCommInc. says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @HallParvey
    Jewish Supremacism is actually a function of the God of the Old Testament. Nothing wrong with that for a believing Christian. After all, Christianity derives it’s reason for existing from the Jewish prophets who anticipated the coming of the Messiah. In that world, the Jews ARE God's chosen people.

    Uhhhhhh,

    Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.

    It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.

    Read More
    • Replies: @MarkinPNW
    Ummm, yeah.

    Actually much of the Old Testament is a "history" of the Jews and other Israelite tribes suffering consequences of being conquered, enslaved, carried off, etc. when they fail to follow and fulfill what their God had chosen for them.
    , @renfro

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
     
    They aren't chosen for anything except to sue everyone on earth for money or when they cant get their way.

    I told you before every time you do the Jews old testament crap I would post something about what Jews do today.

    Jewish woman loses case on public prayer in council meetings

    US Supreme Court ruling supports Christian invocation; all three Jewish judges dissented

    By AP, JTA and Amanda Borschel-Dan 5 May 2014, 6:30 pm

    The US Supreme Court. Christian prayer in public proceedings is OK.

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says prayers at the start of town council meetings do not violate the Constitution even if they routinely stress Christianity.
    Susan Galloway, a Jewish resident of the Rochester satellite town Greece, and her friend Linda Stephens began legal proceedings some seven years ago after becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the consistently Christian prayers opening every town council meeting. Galloway and Stephens began attending meetings in an effort to save the local public access channel, Galloway told JTA in a 2013 interview.
    Galloway told JTA, “They’re asking us to bow our heads, they’re asking us to join them in the Lord’s Prayer, they’re asking us to stand — all of this is in the name of Jesus Christ… This one guy went on about the resurrection. We have preachers who stand there with their hands in the air.”
    However, the court said in 5-4 decision Monday that the content of the prayers is not critical as long as officials make a good-faith effort at inclusion.
    Among the dissenters were Jewish judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
    The ruling was a victory for the town of Greece, New York, outside of Rochester.
    , @Alden
    The Jewish book of lies myths and fairy tales claims God chose them over all other people.

    But there is no proof whatsoever that God really chose the Jews. So until god verifies that he she or it chose the Jews why should anyone believe that?

    If God actually exists.
    , @Alden
    This isn’t bible class.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  134. Wally says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:03 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    The zionist jews, where jews in total see to have on average a ten point higher IQ, never envisaged how Israel would demonstrate judaism to the world, in any case as few jews denounce Israel.
    Jabotinski in 1923 wrote 'The Iron Wall', a wall of bajonets, that was the one and only zionist ethic.
    He was honest, he wrote explicitly that the Palestinians would never voluntary give away their land, and he wrote that zionists would never be able to compensate them financially.

    The weird thing is that Israel now can, the Arab League peace proposal is in essence that jews leave the territory stolen and occupied after and in 1967, and that Israel pays compensation for what was stolen and destroyed prior to 1967.
    A calculation based on the compensation asked for or talked about around 1948 for every Palestinian family driven away, with compounded interest, until now, is less than maintaining the IDF.
    Do not ask me to produce the calculation, I made it a long time ago.
    What is not in this cost benefit analysis is that Israeli jews can feel safe for the first time in thier lives

    Alas, Eisenhower in his farewell speech, warned for the USA industrial-military complex, I fear that the Israeli industrial-military complex is relatively stronger in Israel than the USA one in the USA.
    In other words, peacefully, democratically, it will never happen.

    It is as with the EU 'too many careers and institutions are built on it'.
    And so, in both cases, forward to the bitter end.

    Former EU EP chairman Schulz did not become chancellor, did not become minister for foreign affairs, and just resigned as chairman of the SPD, the German socialist party.
    And yet, Brussels talks about making the west Balkan countries EU members.

    Maybe it helps the idiots in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem that idiots also still rule the EU.
    And the Netherlands, just read the words 'the lying Dutchman'.

    Israel is not at the top of the world IQ rankings, far from it.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    I wrote about jews.
    You find the statement in
    Thilo Sarrazin, 'Deutschland schafft sich ab, Wie wir unser Land aufs Spiel setzen', München 2010
    Do not remember if he specifes a source.
    , @Anonymous
    Why do you suppose that is? If Jews routinely test 15 points above average, then why wouldn't Israel top the list?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  135. skrik says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:11 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @biz
    Believe me, I would be thrilled if all of the anti-Israel idiots banging on here and elsewhere about Khazars, the Holocaust being fake (but also real and a good thing), Stalin being Jewish, the eleven trillion dollars of annual US aid to Israel, Jesus being a Palestinian, 60 million Russians being personally killed by Trotsky, the Neturei Karta actors being righteous "real" Jews, the Kuwaiti royal family being secret Israelis, and all of the other dumb nonsense were actually false flag pro-Israel posters trying to make the opposition look insane. It would mean that there were actually much less abject stupidity in the world.

    But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.

    I have no hard data

    But the world does; the actual, observable ‘hard data’ of an alien invasion following Herzl ["process of expropriation"], aided by the British in the person of traitor Balfour, strategy by Jabotinsky’s Iron Wall and arming of those aliens with Golda Meir’s $US50 mio, then an attack on the natives = murdering, thieving ethnic-cleansing, resulting in an illegitimate entity squatting on land they’ll never own. *That’s* incontrovertible evidence of the supreme war-crime for Lebensraum, for which kangaroo courts hanged alleged German order-givers.

    As for fake-joos, fake news, etc., it’s not anti-Israel justice-seekers who are the filthy liars.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  136. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:16 pm GMT
    @Cloak And Dagger
    A commenter on another site caught my eye. He wrote:

    ...from the book The Jews by Hillaire Belloc which I highly recommend. It was written in 1922 and predicted a major backlash against Jews that had been building for some time all throughout Europe. The cause was initially Jewish dominance of finance and other Jewish power, and was coming to a head because of Bolshevism.

    He talks about how to break this pattern that keeps recurring:
    * Europeans pretend that Jews are just like any other citizens of their countries – Germans, French, etc.
    * Jews become increasingly powerful in various fields – finance, government, the press, etc. and in many cases are clearly working against the interests of their fellow citizens.
    * Taboos against talking about Jews and Jewish influence cause the pressure to build for awhile.
    * Finally at some point, Europeans have had enough and there is a backlash against Jews, which may become violent.
    * Europeans feel guilty about the backlash and go back to leaving the Jews alone and pretending they don’t exist.
    * Jews start gaining power again and the cycle repeats.

    He points out that Jews aren’t going anywhere – even when Spain expelled them for 300 years they still made their way back in. They also aren’t assimilating – it’s been 2000 years, they would have by now if they were going to. They are a distinct “nation” and their loyalty and identity is to other Jews – and that’s ok, as long as it’s recognized as such.
     

    Rather prescient of Belloc in light of the subsequent WW2.

    More importantly, given the repetition of this cycle through time, an Israel-firster should be very afraid these days as all the precursors to historical expulsion are present today, waiting for the spark that will start the blaze. Replace "European" with "American" in the above dissertation and the similarity is remarkable. Despite all the failings of Donald Trump (and they are substantial), it would be ironic that he may be the provider of that spark.

    Einstein is allegedly reputed to have defined insanity as repetitively performing the same act and expecting different results. One wonders why his co-religionists have failed to internalize that over several millenia despite their allegedly higher IQ.

    We live in interesting times.

    Belloc and his good friend Chesterton should be read carefully, book after book.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  137. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:24 pm GMT
    @AaronB
    Thanks for your interesting response.

    Actually, I sort of hinted at this in a very opaque way in my last line "separation", etc.

    I was gonna write more about it but ended up focusing on "power blocs".

    Specifically, why no white "power bloc" emerges to combat the Jewish "power bloc" - because it will only emerge when Jews cease sharing power with elite whites, a process that may be in its beginning stages.

    But the larger and more important question, which you are right to raise, is - is there a way to avoid being dominated by Jews that does not involve copying their methods - a white "power bloc"? For instance, writers like Vox Day seem to be offering us a white version of Judaism. This may be great for Day and the white elite that gathers around him, but how will this improve the lot of the average white man? Like Jews, Day supports extreme right wing economic policies.

    So is there a "third way"?

    As you say, it has to be in setting up an alternative way of life rather than directly confronting the current power system. Morality and an appreciation for the delicate things you mention cannot be used to directly confront power, but can be used as the basis for a new kind of life. Eventually, power will collapse.

    However, every society will have its elite -depressed people who above all seek external validation for deficient feelings of self worth. Jews may be paradigmatic examples of this pathology, but whites have plenty of people like this too.

    We must find a place for people like your friends who care only for money and accomplishment and such, or they will try and create a "white Judaism" , like Day.

    What if we offered our own white malcontents formal validation - a hierarchy with rank and title, along with wealth of course but not so much - would this tempt them to join us rather than setting up a white version of Judaism or joining Jews ?

    After all, ambitious whites defected to the Jewish camp only after the collapse of formal hierarchies in white societies, and the spread of democracy. Maybe, they could no longer get their drug - external validation for insecure egos - within white societies, and they fell into the arms of the Jews who offered them all the elitism they wanted?

    If we made Vox Day a Baron or an Earl, would he still support extreme right wing economic policies designed to make him feel superior? His superiority would be acknowledged, might this take the edge off his need?

    So, instead of confronting Jews or setting up "white Judaism" as the only alternative, maybe we can tempt elite whites to join forces with us by giving them a much better way to get the external validation they crave, a system of formal hierarchy, that allows people like you and I to pursue our very different values.

    Crazy, but worth thinking about!

    I further elucidate these ideas in the karlin iq thread.

    Big questions.

    I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian – most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.

    As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    I'm all in favor of a truly Christian culture, but I think the chances for it are slim.

    The problem also is that religion tends to get corrupted into power seeking.

    True Christianity may be too extreme as a mainstream position and may, by denying the power hungry an outlet, ultimately be prone to subversion by elites - religion of love used to justify crusades.

    True Christianity may work best limited to a small spiritual elite that serves as a reminder of the spirit while mainstream society must provide an outlet for the various personality types that make up a society, especially those who crave superior status.

    We need balance.
    , @anarchyst
    One must also note the distortions evident in the Schofield translation of the Bible, which most denominations use nowadays. Schofield was a charlatan who was successful in inventing the "rapture" and making jews "our elder brothers", instead of the bloodthirsty Christ killers that they really are, to this day. Even the Catholic Church bought in to this heresy with its Vatican II Ecumenical council, which was polluted by the likes of jews and Protestants.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  138. jilles dykstra says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:40 pm GMT
    @Wally
    Israel is not at the top of the world IQ rankings, far from it.

    I wrote about jews.
    You find the statement in
    Thilo Sarrazin, ‘Deutschland schafft sich ab, Wie wir unser Land aufs Spiel setzen’, München 2010
    Do not remember if he specifes a source.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  139. jilles dykstra says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @anarchyst
    They don't need the submarines as the nukes have already been pre-positioned in the major urban areas and city centers. This is a major reason why Israel refuses to abide by international inspection laws, as it could not account for all of them. Almost none of them are in Israel, proper...

    As far as I know Israel never admitted offiially that they have nuclear weapons.
    The number they have is not known.
    Already positioned, not impossible.
    What they think they accomplish by destroying all major western cities, I do not know.
    What seems quite sure to me that any surviving jew over the whole world will be lynched.
    What can accomplished by threatening to destroy all major cities I also wonder.
    The fury of the whole world will be against Israel.
    Sensible Israeli jews warned when the bomb was developed that it would not give security to Israel.
    Perez did not listen.
    Alas, as Uri Avnery writes ‘the only language zionists understand is force’.

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro

    as Uri Avnery writes ‘the only language zionists understand is force’
     
    http://www.nytimes.com/1983/02/03/world/a-marine-pistol-drawn-stops-3-israeli-tanks.html

    A MARINE, PISTOL DRAWN, STOPS 3 ISRAELI TANKS

    By RICHARD HALLORAN, Special to the New York Times
    Published: February 3, 1983

    According to the Pentagon account, the confrontation began when the three British-built Centurion tanks moved north on a path toward the Marine company headquarters. They were about 300 yards from the Marine position when Captain Johnson stepped out to halt them.

    ''The lead Israeli tank stopped within a foot of him,'' the account said. Captain Johnson asked to speak to the senior Israeli, who dismounted after five minutes. Neither the Pentagon nor the Israeli Embassy made public the name of that officer, a lieutenant colonel reported to have been involved in two earlier incidents.

    Captain Johnson told the Israeli officer that he had orders not to permit the tanks to pass. The Israeli said that he intended to proceed through the Marine position to a railroad track and that he also wanted to speak to a Marine general.
    When Captain Johnson repeated his orders, the Israeli said he would pass through anyway and mounted his tank. ''At this point,'' the Pentagon statement said, ''the company commander drew and loaded his weapon and stated that the tanks would have to go over him to pass.''
    The Pentagon said the lead Israeli Defense Force tank turned west, as if to go around Captain Johnson, and moved forward several yards. The other two tanks also began to move forward.
    ''The Marine company commander then mounted the first I.D.F. tank with his weapon drawn and told the senior Israeli officer to stop his tanks,'' the Pentagon statement said.

    ''The I.D.F. lieutenant colonel, after speaking on the radio, stopped his tanks. At approximately 9:50 A.M., all of the Israeli tanks departed southward to the old Sidon Road.''
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  140. Herman Stottmann says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:51 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @skrik

    give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.
     
    Surely you jest, twice; 1) "give Palestinians" a piece of land they already [in just law and good morals] own?

    2) "the healing can begin on all sides?" Exactly what "healing" do alien invaders [by 'stealth' = British assisted = i.e. Balfour], need? What they [heirs & successors] need is to be prosecuted, if[WHEN!] found guilty and appropriately punished.

    *All* non--native residents of the nasty little illegitimate entity thrust into the middle of the oil-sands of the planet are beneficiaries of the ultimate war-crime = aggressive war for Lebensraum = murdering for soil.

    The only land Zs may call their own is the ~6% they managed to purchase before 1947, often of poor quality at highest rates from absentee-owners. All the rest they squat upon is improperly alienated = in common talk, stolen

    Only 'just&possible' remedy, seems to me = RoR+R*3 = Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation. rgds

    Well said Skrik, The solution is there and very obvious to those that are willing to open their eyes. In addition to opening their eyes they have to boycott the MSM and seek out the truth in other formats. The truth will set our country free from the Zionist shackles.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  141. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:06 pm GMT
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    …… give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides

    You mean give Palestines their land back..it is their land to begin with.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  142. chris says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:07 pm GMT

    As usual, there is one standard for Jewish issues and Israelis and a quite different standard for everyone else.

    As Joseph Sobran was quoting on the same topic: ‘Behind every apparent double standard lies an unconfessed single standard.’

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  143. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:09 pm GMT
    @anon
    You can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.

    Which option works best? Some combination? Additional options?

    With the tribe…. you have to play offence not defense

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  144. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:18 pm GMT
    @wayfarer

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be – not fighting, but simply separation.
     

    Grew up in an extremely violent and dysfunctional family environment. With two stubborn brothers and a tough psychopathic father.

    Conditions were a tender box, and the slightest spark would set us off, as my older brother and I fought full-tilt knock-down drag-out, for many years.

    One day my mother offered some advice, “just ignore your brother, no matter what he may say.” I tried it and the fighting stopped.

    My father had a whipping ritual, which went on for many years. Without notice, one of us would get dragged into a bedroom, the door slammed shut behind us, and his high-energy beatings would begin.

    One particular day while he was laying into me with every ounce of energy he could muster, I didn't flinch or cry or beg him to stop. I just calmly looked him in the eyes and said, “that doesn't hurt.”

    As I recall, that was the last time he whipped me.

    Fighting, feuds, arguments are all pointless, as nobody really ever “wins.” In fact, both sides always sustain loses.

    Best way to avoid a street fight is to neutralize the ego, and keep one's mouth shut.

    Best way to avoid trouble with an annoying neighbor, is to let the issue ride. No drama, period.
    Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.

    Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.

    The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.

    Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.

    Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.

    Savor peace, and peace of mind.

    Fight in the TENDER box, Extremely cruel. Couldn’t have been it DP?

    Read More
    • Replies: @wayfarer
    Not trying to shine a light on myself.

    Just hoping to offer some solutions, for others.

    As lessons don't always have to be learned the hard way.

    Our world is violent place, that's clearly characterized within nature.

    Yet creation offers more, a lot more.

    Experiment with forgiveness, in thoughts, words, and deeds.

    It's got to be one of the toughest exercises.

    An individual can become adept, with practice.

    Not too worried about the reaper, just the hand that's going to be dealt in the next life.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  145. Jake says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:21 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @biz
    Believe me, I would be thrilled if all of the anti-Israel idiots banging on here and elsewhere about Khazars, the Holocaust being fake (but also real and a good thing), Stalin being Jewish, the eleven trillion dollars of annual US aid to Israel, Jesus being a Palestinian, 60 million Russians being personally killed by Trotsky, the Neturei Karta actors being righteous "real" Jews, the Kuwaiti royal family being secret Israelis, and all of the other dumb nonsense were actually false flag pro-Israel posters trying to make the opposition look insane. It would mean that there were actually much less abject stupidity in the world.

    But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.

    Back when I was a young MA student, a professor in a seminar got off on Irish history. After that class, a couple us stayed to discuss some of the implications of things he’d raised during class. He told us a story of a late 19th century Irish group that was focused on various aspects of culture. The group had no overt political stance, and certainly not on Irish nationalism. But soon the group began to have new members who eventually began turning meetings into melees – some ardently demanding that everything be about Irish independence, and others calling that treason.

    The group eventually was ineffective and broke apart in all but name. The professor had learned from declassified documents that the British government had paid people to play those positions so the arguments would ruin the group. The group’s original interests in things such as the Irish language and its place in Indo-European linguistics and literary studies al got blown up.

    The professor then said he would bet everything he had that in any KKK group in the US even by 1960, that as many as a quarter of members would have been paid informants for the Feds.

    That prof was a 1950s style Liberal anti-Communist who also feared the US spy agencies as far too much like the KGB.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  146. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @Demi
    Philip Garibaldi has done an outstanding job of describing how deeply the Israeli narrative has infected the character of the US. One of our basic rights, that of free speech, is being stabbed right before our eyes. I have read S.720 and HR.1697 (identical) and many of the states anti-BDS Acts. I am profoundly saddened. Even if no one is ever prosecuted or the ACLU strikes them all down, the mere fact that our government elected officials have approved or will approve such laws against their own people should give us all pause for the safety of the citizens of this country. I have asked so many Americans what they know of this bill and none have heard of it. Even my most far left and far right politically active friends have never heard of this.

    As Israel seeks to create reasons to escalate tensions in the Middle East, how long until Uncle Sam enters a conflict that will surely divide and destroy this country and many others. Israel's longstanding objective of dominance in the Middle East will surely come to no good end. Will Americans ever wake up? By my analysis, I think not.

    As Israel seeks to create reasons to escalate tensions in the Middle East, how long until Uncle Sam enters a conflict that will surely divide and destroy this country and many others.

    The Jews are in full whine mode because the US isn’t bombing Syria for them. Notice how the Jews refer to their bombings of Syria as fighting Iran, they use that propaganda nugget in everything concerning Syria .
    Here is the Forward, Americas premier Jewish newspaper, peeing their pants and blaming the US for not warring for them. Anyone who thinks US Jews are Americans first , not Jews and Israel first isn’t paying attention…there are no bigger parasites or liars in the universe.

    Note how the Forward editor says Tumps failure to confront Russia for Israel is illegal…lol

    How Trump’s Refusal To Confront Russia May End Up Hurting Israel

    ”The frightening flare-up involving Syria and Iran this past weekend was not just some far away event that concerns only those of us worried about Israel’s security on its volatile northern border. It may also illustrate the real-life consequences of the Trump administration’s steadfast — and possibly illegal — unwillingness to confront Russian influence and ambition

    Read more: undefined/opinion/394258/how-trumps-refusal-to-confront-russia-may-end-up-hurting-israel/

    It’s Putin’s World. Netanyahu’s Just Living In It.

    “”On the other side is the U.S., which could potentially strengthen Israel’s hand against Iran in Syria, but has instead left Israel to fend for itself across successive administrations.
    Israel is stuck between a Russia whose priorities are not Israel’s, and a U.S. that is all too willing to cede the region to anyone else who is willing to spend the blood and treasure.
    But there is only so much that Netanyahu can do when Putin is not going to sacrifice Russian priorities that erode Israel’s security and Trump is simply uninterested. It all combines to leave Israel vulnerable, and increase the chances that the first ever direct military clash between Israel and Iran that took place on Saturday is a canary in the coal mine rather than an aberration.
    Read more: undefined/opinion/394255/its-putins-world-netanyahus-just-living-in-it/

    Read More
    • Agree: Cloak And Dagger
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  147. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm GMT
    @AaronB
    Thanks for your interesting response.

    Actually, I sort of hinted at this in a very opaque way in my last line "separation", etc.

    I was gonna write more about it but ended up focusing on "power blocs".

    Specifically, why no white "power bloc" emerges to combat the Jewish "power bloc" - because it will only emerge when Jews cease sharing power with elite whites, a process that may be in its beginning stages.

    But the larger and more important question, which you are right to raise, is - is there a way to avoid being dominated by Jews that does not involve copying their methods - a white "power bloc"? For instance, writers like Vox Day seem to be offering us a white version of Judaism. This may be great for Day and the white elite that gathers around him, but how will this improve the lot of the average white man? Like Jews, Day supports extreme right wing economic policies.

    So is there a "third way"?

    As you say, it has to be in setting up an alternative way of life rather than directly confronting the current power system. Morality and an appreciation for the delicate things you mention cannot be used to directly confront power, but can be used as the basis for a new kind of life. Eventually, power will collapse.

    However, every society will have its elite -depressed people who above all seek external validation for deficient feelings of self worth. Jews may be paradigmatic examples of this pathology, but whites have plenty of people like this too.

    We must find a place for people like your friends who care only for money and accomplishment and such, or they will try and create a "white Judaism" , like Day.

    What if we offered our own white malcontents formal validation - a hierarchy with rank and title, along with wealth of course but not so much - would this tempt them to join us rather than setting up a white version of Judaism or joining Jews ?

    After all, ambitious whites defected to the Jewish camp only after the collapse of formal hierarchies in white societies, and the spread of democracy. Maybe, they could no longer get their drug - external validation for insecure egos - within white societies, and they fell into the arms of the Jews who offered them all the elitism they wanted?

    If we made Vox Day a Baron or an Earl, would he still support extreme right wing economic policies designed to make him feel superior? His superiority would be acknowledged, might this take the edge off his need?

    So, instead of confronting Jews or setting up "white Judaism" as the only alternative, maybe we can tempt elite whites to join forces with us by giving them a much better way to get the external validation they crave, a system of formal hierarchy, that allows people like you and I to pursue our very different values.

    Crazy, but worth thinking about!

    I further elucidate these ideas in the karlin iq thread.

    Imagine for a while! Jews burn all their money! The earth falling out from its orbit, and leaving the solar system. We are all freezing to death.
    Is it really what we want?

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    I'm not quite sure what you're saying, but I'm tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It's a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  148. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm GMT

    The next time someone accuses you of anti-Semite because you are critical of Israel, thanks him for the compliment.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  149. Miro23 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm GMT • 100 Words

    A prominent New Zealand singer who goes by the name Lorde canceled a planned tour to Israel based on her concerns about the mistreatment of the Palestinians. End of story?

    Probably not. The young are more radical, not so afraid and they’re the guide to social mood. SJW’s are mostly older generation with some young activists but they’re looking more like a tired replay of 1960′s, so my bet is on more Lordes. The publicity won’t do her any harm and likely she has more basic appeal than the Zioglob/SJW alliance with their PC speech codes.

    And who cares about their Grammys, Oscars etc.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  150. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:33 pm GMT
    @Mulegino1
    “While the Zionists try to make the rest of the World believe that the national consciousness of the Jew finds its satisfaction in the creation of a Palestinian state, the Jews again slyly dupe the dumb Goyim. It doesn't even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organisation for their international world swindler, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.
    It is a sign of their rising confidence and sense of security that at a time when one section is still playing the German, French-man, or Englishman, the other with open effrontery comes out as the Jewish race.”

    Truer words were never written. Israel as the Jewish state is an affront to the other 99.9 percent of the world's population. Its implies that the Jews- and only the Jews- may enjoy the role of protean "world citizens", i.e., enjoy the rights of, say, an American or French citizen- with the privileged status of being part of the chosen - and at the same time have the full rights and benefits of Israeli nationality.

    Israel is akin to a rural vacation villa/ criminal hideout for international Jewry, and it exists at the expense of the Christians and Muslims of Palestine.

    Every great nation or culture has its founding myth. Unlike Israel's, however, most of these contain a nucleus of historical truth. Israel's founding myth is, in reality, based upon nothing but lies and calumnies against humanity at large. We all know the narrative that is central to that myth- the absolutely false, mendacious and absurd tale of the "sacred 6 million." To those of European Christian descent, this pernicious fable is a poison affecting the cultural and societal bloodstream, destroying their patriotism and vitiating their spiritual roots.

    This lie must finally be dealt with in the harshest terms if we are to survive as a cohesive culture and civilization.

    Jews were brick makers coming out from Egypt. Why they could not stay with their honest proffesion?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Mulegino1
    According to Book of Exodus, the alleged descendants of "the Jews", i.e., the Hebrews or Israelites, did not like to work, which is why they decided to make substandard bricks. If the Jewish collective of the present shares anything at all in common with its fabled ancestors who toiled under the Pharaohs, it is an aversion to physical labor. This must be the primary reason that a simple sign implying redemption through labor- "Arbeit Macht Frei" was so terrifying to them. It was the "Arbeit" part, no doubt.

    The Labor Zionists recognized this trait of their people to shirk hard work. Unfortunately, they did not realize that working the land is hardly redemptive if that land has been stolen from its lawful owners.
    , @Alden
    Didn’t they rob the Egyptian treasury on their way out? Or was that just in one of the Bible movies?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  151. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:38 pm GMT
    @Wally
    Yes, it is truly ridiculous, but immensely profitable for them.
    But you can really nail them by pointing out the utter fakery of the impossible storyline.
    Like it or not, until that is done en masse, nothing will change.

    Cheers.


    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the ridiculous 'holocaust' storyline is the message.
     
    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com

    And why do Jews want '6M' of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.

    Here goes Waly again riding on his tinderbox called Codoh. Beats bicephalus any time.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  152. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:40 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.

    Don't kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    The value of the BDS movement is the attention it attracts….it has brought more and more people who now oppose Israel and its land theft in Palestine.
    It has attracted so much attention that jews and their politicians are ruining themselves trying to pass laws against the Americans people’s right boycott whoever they please.

    In fact a federal judge just struck down a state’s attempt to enforce its anti BDS laws…saying it was unconstitution

    Keep on attacking American rights Jews…….people are watching…so hell yeah BDS has done its job well putting Israel criminality in the spotlight.

    Read More
    • Agree: RobinG
    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Renfro,

    Below is an example of the idolized "Crooked" Hillary's foaming at mouth against B.D.S.

    https://youtu.be/o912mUqMvD0

    I tried without success to find a public B.D.S. denunciation issued by Trump.

    Thank you!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  153. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:43 pm GMT
    @NoseytheDuke
    If a person is born in the US, lives in the US, carries US documents including passport, refers to themselves as an American but is secretly conspiring against the US for the benefit of Israel (or any other nation) is that not indeed treachery and meeting the very definition of being a traitor?

    Yup…that is the definition of traitor….unfortunately its not the legal one …that’s why we need to change the legal definition…but fat chance of that since 90% of congress are traitors

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  154. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:44 pm GMT
    @Cloak And Dagger

    And why do Jews want ’6M’ of their own to be dead? Revisionists bring good news, Jews should be elated.
     
    LOL!

    Maybe there were not 6 million. Isn’t our duty to fill in the missing? Just to fulfill the political correctness?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Bill Jones
    The bullshit never ends does it?

    About 15 years ago there was a couple of pages of PDF's on the web from the then "Jewish Forward" - telling little title, No? showing the distribution of Jews by country/region. The late 30's one showed a global total of about 12/13 million. The late 40's one showed about 200,000 less..
    They must have been breeding like rabbits.

    The pages, have in our Google age, -who they? been removed.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  155. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:47 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Imagine for a while! Jews burn all their money! The earth falling out from its orbit, and leaving the solar system. We are all freezing to death.
    Is it really what we want?

    I’m not quite sure what you’re saying, but I’m tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It’s s theory, I’m not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don’t elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It’s a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.

    Read More
    • Agree: Zumbuddi
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    I do appreciate your sincerity. I was born in the sign of scales. I do love balance.
    I do not like when mob mentality swings pendulum at large intervals, I do not like yes or no.
    It is not beneficial, it brings out the worst evil in humans.
    Jews do not represent absolute evil. Actually they do not even represent evil.
    They think that they are doing best for the humanity. But they are wrong, they should not take over the rule of nations. They are taking risks. If something goes wrong they will be blamed, and as you can see already it is starting. Will Jews be able to stop the tide? I do not know. Why Jews are obsessed to go into politics? Why they are not able to realize that it is dangerous game. Why they do not realize that eventually they will be accountable? Why they don't just make their money and live their lives in comfort and happiness, I just do not understand Jews.
    Maybe for some people the power gives the exhilarating feeling that is worth the risk that one day will be standing on top of gallows
    , @RobinG
    "I’m not quite sure what you’re saying..."

    That's because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll's troll:

    A person who posts remarks or comments onto internet forums or message boards in an attempt to get someone to ...... redirect attention onto himself. Usually, these remarks are controversial, stupid, off-topic, inflaming, illogical, or childish. ..... Since, internet trolls are attention whores, this is exactly what they want since they probably don't get enough attention in real life and need someone else to acknowledge their self-worth and existence. It is best to ignore them.
     
    Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018
    @yurivku
    Taras Bulba was written by Taras Shevchenko Not Gogol.
    I am right and Wikipedia is wrong and there was another stupidity Gogol did not write overcoat.
    Overcoat was written by Lermontov.
    And You are nor Russian and you do not know anything about Russia and Russian literature.
    There are very little facts Wikipedia about Russia or Russian literature that are correct. Most of it is BS.

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018
    @Liza
    Honey you are so sincere and cute, The tears went all the way to my cheeks. Now I do have to admit that I am a dirty liar. Actually I never did heard anything about Taras Bulba. I did invent the all story for amusement.
     
    , @Frankie P
    Aaron B,

    I have read many of your comments on UNZ and have been impressed with your analysis. May I offer some opinions on this topic?

    First, I think this discussion of elite (or non-elite) whites setting up a power block against Jews sounds like so many other recommendations in today's America: a shout for an immediate solution for a problem and condition that has taken many years to manifest in its current form, and will likely take many years to overcome. I recommend that everyone understand and accept that there will be no short term fix for this problem; it will take years of hard work from hundreds of thousands of dedicated and aware (I hate the word "woke") citizens to bring about. These citizens will NOT be declaring war on the dangerous elite group that they seek to defeat, they will rather be pointing out the way this group misleads the masses into an incorrect manner of living, the way the group foists a corrupt morality, a path to cultural destruction. The moral citizens will then provide information about the correct path, the moral road, the correct way to live life. Therefore, the solution to this, and so many other problems in society, will grow and branch from a bottom up movement, not a top-down, organized elite campaign to combat other entrenched elites, in this case the Jewish elite. The reason I say this is that top-down, organized campaigns are vulnerable to cooption and appropriation by the corrupt elite group. We have seen this again and again over recent decades; organizations, social movements, uprisings that start out with admirable objectives, only to be coopted, diverted, put on paths that ultimately support the very organizations or movements that they originally wanted to attack.

    No, our solution lies in a white-hot tide of grass roots righteousness, by people who have decided to live righteous lives and reject corrupt ideologies that currently infect the US population. Does the US population have the fortitude, drive and aptitude to move in this direction? I can only hope so. When I see simple messages like those of Jordan Peterson, a man who has become a rock star by exhorting people to live by simple rules that my grandparents took for granted as common knowledge, things like "stand up straight with your shoulders back and face the world", slogans like "take responsibility for your life", maxims like "Don't let your children do things that make you dislike them.", I have some hope. Why do the messages of this man strike such a chord among so many people in the US, especially the young men? I'll tell you why. These people know that there's something fundamentally wrong with the current social norms; they are unable to put their fingers on exactly what it is, as they are not so subtle and cunning intellectually, but they know in their guts that something is out of kilter. I believe that there will be more Jordan Petersons, more people who will crystallize what is wrong, put it in terms that the grass roots can understand and put into practice. This will result in slow moving, gradual change that ultimately will undermine the evil agenda of the corrupt elite groups that must be stopped.

    I'm not a member of any organized religious group, but I believe in God. I do not seek to impose my beliefs on anyone, nor do I apologize for my beliefs. I do NOT believe that there will be punishments for people who do not believe as I do, nor will there be rewards for those who do. A big prize to anyone who can identify who made the following statement, a statement that I feel is entirely consistent with the ideas that I wrote above:

    "We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens."

    Frankie P

    , @Zumbuddi
    White Anglos crave Jewish validation. Episcopalians would roast their own children on a spit if ADL told them to.

    Mainstream Christian denominations are competing w each other to "Welcome more immigrants," denounce White Privelege, condemn neo Nazis, hate on Iran.
    ADL approval is better than sex,

    Bibi laughs at BDS.
    , @Corvinus
    "My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well."

    Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing "external validation" to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?

    "How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice."

    Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their "own people" on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?
    , @Miro23

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.
     
    Yes, it's like a tired business owner working every day with criticism, problems and general hassle. One day he gets a wonderful new employee who knows the business, is attentive, hardworking and respectful and always looking out for ways to help.

    In fact Mr New Employee is so good, that for the first time in years, Mr Business Owner can sit in the bar and bore his friends with what a great leader and businessman he is, while he starts relaxing, spending money and enjoying the good life.

    It's no surprise how the story ends.

    Thank you, Frankie. Interesting points. I think your notion of change coming from the decentralized bottom rather than the top makes lots of sense and is worth thinking about.
     
    Agree with this. The logistically complicated answer is to internalize nationhood with its rights and duties at the lowest level possible (the individual) and these individuals have to live it every day. State power also resides at the lowest possible level (local State/County) and citizens are not allowed to lose contact with it. This is not a lazy man's democracy, but it's the true representation of the concept and finally has to be the only guarantee of freedom.

    The paradox is that freedom depends on daily personal commitment and hard work.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  156. B says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @niteranger
    Dr. Giraldi:

    You should realize that it's almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.

    Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.

    The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.

    You are a zenophobic racist piece of human garbage. You are assuming so many thing in the short 2 paragraphs you wrote. Please wake up and try this new thing called critical thinking, because if you did try for fucking once, youd realize how stupid you sounds saying such terrible things

    Read More
    • Replies: @niteranger
    Spoken like a true clown. There is nothing zenophobic about real data. Any objective statistical evaluation of what I said would prove I'm right. Jews don't like their own data. Are you saying they don't control all media, academia and economic pathways beyond any normal statistical distribution? Are you saying Askenazi Jews don't mostly mate assortatively? Check out their genetic disease from Tay Sachs to Canavan disease. Many of these diseases are fatal and are double recessive. Jews have created their own genetic bottlenecks due to this mating because they believe it increases intelligence and other aptitudes. This is selective phenotypical mating. But there is a price to pay for this and it produces extremely high amounts of mental illness. I didn't do the studies------Jews did! Assortative mating works great for fish...not so HUMANS!

    Of course, your wonderful Jews don't throw black migrants out of the country, kill Palestinian children, or run one of the greatest prostitution rings in all of the world with young girls they kidnap and force into prostitution. And of course most of the Hollywood men caught in this raping of women aren't Jewish...right.

    Critical thinking... you haven't had an original thought since birth let alone a critical one.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  157. Realist 2018 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:50 pm GMT • 400 Words

    No doubt Israel is engaging in some serious speech censorship. Things are not much better across the pond from the UK. No one in the US today dare openly criticize Jews in any way shape or form, not in politics, business, academia, Hollywood, Silicon Valley…to do so is career suicide plain and simple.

    The only exception here is if you are black. Blacks are the only people who can criticize Jews in America and get away with it.

    Right wing media like Breitbart and Daily Caller are trying hard to kick up a fuss about several DNC congress members’ dinner with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and “known anti-semite” Louis Farrakhan. But so far not a peep from msm because the DNC members involved were Keith Ellison, Andre Carson and Gregory Meeks — all black.

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/

    Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians…everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others’ way of life.

    At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated — first. One thing at a time.

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world?
     
    It's like your next door neighbours are bickering every day and you come along and ask: who would you rather support, the husband or the wife? I say mind your own business and let them work things out.
    , @CalDre

    But so far not a peep from msm because the DNC members involved were Keith Ellison, Andre Carson and Gregory Meeks — all black.
     
    Actually a quick search shows the JewSupremacistMedia (JSM) is all over it: Fox News, WSJ, The Forward, Front Page Mag, Free Beacon, Breitbart, Jewish Telegraph Agency, etc., etc.

    Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are.
     
    I wouldn't go to either hellhole, but the question one has to ask is: why is Saudi Arabia absolutely supported and protected in its current role? Saudi Arabia is not a democracy, in case you haven't noticed. As to misogyny, the West is highly misandric, and through this hateful lens, Muslims may seem misogynist, as they do not deify and worship women to rule their men. Yes, of course, we have extreme cases in Islam where women are indeed exploited - as they are by Orthodox Judaism in Israel - but Saudi Arabia is not "Islam", it is Wahhabist, and Wahhabism is a trojan injected into the Middle East by the victors of WW I (namely the Jews and Brits).

    The problem is you have a very superficial grasp of reality. You think what happens in the Muslim world is decided by Muslims. It isn't. It's decided by the Western imperialists, who have ruled the Middle East since they destroyed the Ottoman Empire in 1917. All of the hateful monarchies, especially the Saudis, were not only deliberately installed into power by the UK and Jews, they have been deliberately kept in power, supported and toasted. Because they are working to advance the ultimate agenda, not because they are true Muslims - quite to the contrary. Their role is to destroy Islam.

    At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated — first. One thing at a time.
     
    Israel, and tribalistic Jews, is the world's greatest threat by a long shot. Organized Jews - tribalistic, supremacist Jews - want to rule the entire world as Gods to the "Goyim Beasts". We have two modern examples of Jewish rule: Bolshevism and Zionism. Both are characterized by abject Jewish supremacism, racism, mass murder, mass terror, mass incarceration, mass destruction, if not genocide. And how did Jews rule prior to modern times? Read Deuteronomy and Joshua, they amply demonstrate Jewish supremacism through genocide, slavery and conquest. Nothing has changed in that tribe for millenia.

    On the other hand, when we look at the extreme examples of Islam, why do we always find Jews in the picture? Saudi Arabia, and it's spin-offs al Qaeda and ISIS, you will find the hands of many Jews guiding and sponsoring their evolution. And there is a reason for it. To get gullible fools, like you, to support Jews, is of course one of them. Slay the Jewish Beast, and radical Islam will quickly fall.
    , @skrik

    No doubt Israel is engaging in some serious speech censorship
     
    Starts well by throwing us a bone, but then segues into the "tu quoque" then "false dichotomy" fallacies. Kindly note that any lesser of evils is still evil, and ethnic cleansing via genocidal murder doesn't get more evil.

    To initiate a war of aggression, therefore, is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.
     
    That's what the Zs did in Palestine, starting seriously ca 1947, including the Deir Yassin massacre in 1948 as just one outrage among squillions and continuing right down into the current moment.

    One thing at a time
     
    would start by returning the ELO/Os [= erstwhile legal owner/occupiers] of pre-Z Palestine [+ their heirs and successors] to their rightful property. See UNGA194, say - which was a precondition accepted by Zs.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  158. chris says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @wayfarer

    Finally, so what is truly the solution them if fighting only creates a subtle process of cooptation?

    It would be – not fighting, but simply separation.
     

    Grew up in an extremely violent and dysfunctional family environment. With two stubborn brothers and a tough psychopathic father.

    Conditions were a tender box, and the slightest spark would set us off, as my older brother and I fought full-tilt knock-down drag-out, for many years.

    One day my mother offered some advice, “just ignore your brother, no matter what he may say.” I tried it and the fighting stopped.

    My father had a whipping ritual, which went on for many years. Without notice, one of us would get dragged into a bedroom, the door slammed shut behind us, and his high-energy beatings would begin.

    One particular day while he was laying into me with every ounce of energy he could muster, I didn't flinch or cry or beg him to stop. I just calmly looked him in the eyes and said, “that doesn't hurt.”

    As I recall, that was the last time he whipped me.

    Fighting, feuds, arguments are all pointless, as nobody really ever “wins.” In fact, both sides always sustain loses.

    Best way to avoid a street fight is to neutralize the ego, and keep one's mouth shut.

    Best way to avoid trouble with an annoying neighbor, is to let the issue ride. No drama, period.
    Be patient, be quiet, and the universe will sort things out.

    Believe it or not, there's a subtle force which protects, like unseen magic. Experiment with it, the next time you cross the path of a destructive drama queen. Be silent. Be thoughtless. They will seek their drama elsewhere.

    The more one's willing to work with this harmonious force, the more it's willing to work with you.

    Smile, and be cheerful each day. Try to cultivate constructive energy, for it's here in abundance, to be had by all.

    Conflict is toxic, all forms of conflict.

    Savor peace, and peace of mind.

    Wow, sorry to hear about your awful childhood experiences. The lessons you taught yourself is very powerful, however, it only worked because, for all your father’s deranged behavior, he wasn’t really out to destroy you.

    If someone robs you, the best policy may indeed be to do nothing and hope the thief’s own arrogance will some day prove to be his doom at the hands of someone with more stamina; but does that really constitute a moral response you could proudly teach your kids?

    What are we to advise Lorde to do? To tell them that being sidelined at the Grammies doesn’t bother her? (Maybe she can still tour Israel but sing in falsettos.)

    Read More
    • Replies: @wayfarer
    There's an unconventional theory that states, humanity is nearing the end of a 26,000 year cycle, and will experience a similar fate as Atlantis.

    It's believed by some that “old souls,” are waiting in queue, hoping to incarnate and participate in this “harvest.”

    As souls go, there are the good, the bad, and the ugly.

    As far as the good souls, there seem to be a number of young prodigy musicians emerging, some with extraordinary gifts that appear to be helping lift humanity's spirit, in what otherwise feel like dark times.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EvQVD9DYKY
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  159. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:53 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @sarz
    The Philip Weiss article has a better suggestion, one that would have some chance of leading to real peace. Equal rights. In truth, this sounds rosier than the bald truth: equal rights for Khazar outsiders -- bolstered by an alleged claim of someone several thousand years ago to have witnessed the supposedly legitimate gifting of proprty by some real estate agent in the sky -- as for Palestinians, to the latter's ancestral land, Palestine.

    The Philip Weiss article has a better suggestion, one that would have some chance of leading to real peace. Equal rights.

    rotflmao….think man think!

    Do you seriously believe Jews would ever allow equal rights for anyone?
    They don’t even accept equal rights here in the US….they demand superior rights for themselves here in the US

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  160. bahmi says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:54 pm GMT
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    “give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own”…….what a stupid thing to say. It’s all Palestinian land, they deserve it all. Throw out the Tribe.

    Read More
    • Agree: Bill Jones
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  161. AaronB says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jake
    Big questions.

    I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian - most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.

    As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.

    I’m all in favor of a truly Christian culture, but I think the chances for it are slim.

    The problem also is that religion tends to get corrupted into power seeking.

    True Christianity may be too extreme as a mainstream position and may, by denying the power hungry an outlet, ultimately be prone to subversion by elites – religion of love used to justify crusades.

    True Christianity may work best limited to a small spiritual elite that serves as a reminder of the spirit while mainstream society must provide an outlet for the various personality types that make up a society, especially those who crave superior status.

    We need balance.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Corvinus
    There is no such thing as "true Christianity", just Christianity.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  162. ChuckOrloski says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:21 pm GMT
    @renfro

    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.
     
    The value of the BDS movement is the attention it attracts....it has brought more and more people who now oppose Israel and its land theft in Palestine.
    It has attracted so much attention that jews and their politicians are ruining themselves trying to pass laws against the Americans people's right boycott whoever they please.

    In fact a federal judge just struck down a state's attempt to enforce its anti BDS laws...saying it was unconstitution

    Keep on attacking American rights Jews.......people are watching...so hell yeah BDS has done its job well putting Israel criminality in the spotlight.

    Hi Renfro,

    Below is an example of the idolized “Crooked” Hillary’s foaming at mouth against B.D.S.

    I tried without success to find a public B.D.S. denunciation issued by Trump.

    Thank you!

    Read More
    • Replies: @Z-man
    Chuck, please stop posting videos of her lowness SHillary Ratsh*t Clintoon, I have a sensitive stomach, thanks. (Grin)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  163. Bill Jones says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:24 pm GMT

    The phrase that needs to be hammered home, again and again is “Counter-Semitism.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  164. Arby says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 10:25 pm GMT

    As usual, Nazis call others Nazis. They seem to get a real kick out of that sort of perversity.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  165. anon • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:28 pm GMT • 100 Words

    T he nomination of Kenneth Marcus, President Trump’s choice for the position of Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the Department of Education…. As founder and president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights, Marcus has spent much of his career endeavoring to suppress the free speech rights of students and faculty who support Palestinian rights. ….. “Professors targeted by the Brandeis Center have been subjected to death threats, rape threats and other misogynistic and racist hate mail.”

    http://mondoweiss.net/2018/02/resisting-the-normal/

    Some, like at Stanford University, have been utterly unhelpful, as David Palumbo-Liu, a long-term tenured faculty member, recently realized. “Despite this new and alarming phenomenon on campus, university administrators seem loth to aggressively protect their faculty,” Palumbo-Liu wrote. Palumbo-Liu is a founding member of the Campus Antifascist Network

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    Campus anti fascist network is probably a vicious anti White organization. That’s what anti fascist means, anti White.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  166. Macumazahn says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm GMT
    @anon
    You can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.

    Which option works best? Some combination? Additional options?

    Additional option 1: attack the entity using the megaphone and take control of it for yourself.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  167. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:36 pm GMT
    @Wally
    Israel is not at the top of the world IQ rankings, far from it.

    Why do you suppose that is? If Jews routinely test 15 points above average, then why wouldn’t Israel top the list?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  168. geokat62 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:38 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Realist 2018
    No doubt Israel is engaging in some serious speech censorship. Things are not much better across the pond from the UK. No one in the US today dare openly criticize Jews in any way shape or form, not in politics, business, academia, Hollywood, Silicon Valley...to do so is career suicide plain and simple.

    The only exception here is if you are black. Blacks are the only people who can criticize Jews in America and get away with it.

    Right wing media like Breitbart and Daily Caller are trying hard to kick up a fuss about several DNC congress members' dinner with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and "known anti-semite" Louis Farrakhan. But so far not a peep from msm because the DNC members involved were Keith Ellison, Andre Carson and Gregory Meeks -- all black.
    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/

    Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians...everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others' way of life.

    At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated -- first. One thing at a time.

    Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world?

    It’s like your next door neighbours are bickering every day and you come along and ask: who would you rather support, the husband or the wife? I say mind your own business and let them work things out.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  169. RobinG says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:40 pm GMT
    @biz
    Believe me, I would be thrilled if all of the anti-Israel idiots banging on here and elsewhere about Khazars, the Holocaust being fake (but also real and a good thing), Stalin being Jewish, the eleven trillion dollars of annual US aid to Israel, Jesus being a Palestinian, 60 million Russians being personally killed by Trotsky, the Neturei Karta actors being righteous "real" Jews, the Kuwaiti royal family being secret Israelis, and all of the other dumb nonsense were actually false flag pro-Israel posters trying to make the opposition look insane. It would mean that there were actually much less abject stupidity in the world.

    But is it actually the case? It's possible, but I have no hard data.

    Do you have “hard data” on the Neturei Karta being actors?

    Read More
    • Replies: @biz
    Yes they are supposedly extremely religious but are regularly seen violating the Saturday sabbath by driving to and attending Islamist protests.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  170. Arby says: • Website
    February 13, 2018 at 10:40 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Well, This reminds me of a book by Martin Short (not the comedian) about Freemasonry. Short is (or was) woefully ignorant about The Temple, but otherwise the book was a good read. He reports that Freemasons made so much trouble in Britain (oaths to the Brotherhood conflicting with professional oaths among various groups, like barristers, conflicting) that, eventually, Britain was forced to implement a registry for the ‘secret’ society. It’s looking like something like that is needed for media – and wouldn’t be needed, one hopes, for alt media – and political parties and you name it. If Israelis want to cause trouble, in a serious fashion, which is clearly the case, then let them meet a response.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  171. anarchyst says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:42 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jake
    Big questions.

    I would say that in terms of culture, which features religion and all that religion does and determines and influences, you must have a nation that is specifically Christian - most specifically, pre-Vatican II Catholic or Eastern Orthodox.

    As for 3rd way in economics, read about Distributism.

    One must also note the distortions evident in the Schofield translation of the Bible, which most denominations use nowadays. Schofield was a charlatan who was successful in inventing the “rapture” and making jews “our elder brothers”, instead of the bloodthirsty Christ killers that they really are, to this day. Even the Catholic Church bought in to this heresy with its Vatican II Ecumenical council, which was polluted by the likes of jews and Protestants.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  172. Bill Jones says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:43 pm GMT
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel Is the Right Thing to Do


    Maybe, maybe not, but the real problem is the Narrative of what happened in the Middle East due to Zionist control of media and academia. So, there won't be much support for BDS because most Americans follow the Zionist narrative. That narrative has to be addressed.

    Then and only then is any boycott effective with massive support.
    The message should be Give Palestinians West Bank. End the Occupation, give Palestinians a piece of land to call their own, and the healing can begin on all sides.

    What a thieving piece of shit you are.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  173. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:47 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @AaronB
    I'm not quite sure what you're saying, but I'm tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It's a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.

    I do appreciate your sincerity. I was born in the sign of scales. I do love balance.
    I do not like when mob mentality swings pendulum at large intervals, I do not like yes or no.
    It is not beneficial, it brings out the worst evil in humans.
    Jews do not represent absolute evil. Actually they do not even represent evil.
    They think that they are doing best for the humanity. But they are wrong, they should not take over the rule of nations. They are taking risks. If something goes wrong they will be blamed, and as you can see already it is starting. Will Jews be able to stop the tide? I do not know. Why Jews are obsessed to go into politics? Why they are not able to realize that it is dangerous game. Why they do not realize that eventually they will be accountable? Why they don’t just make their money and live their lives in comfort and happiness, I just do not understand Jews.
    Maybe for some people the power gives the exhilarating feeling that is worth the risk that one day will be standing on top of gallows

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  174. jack daniels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:48 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @pilgrim786
    I used to have some respect for this man which has evaporated along with this individual's sense of proportion and self-respect.

    I hear a lot of bad, bad things about bad, bad Israel. Not one word about Saudi or Mexican subversion.

    Also, evidently, the U.S. is a big, dumb bull that can be lead around by the nose-ring. The Joos are these evil, scheming, super-powerful mega-demons who are evidently invincible.

    If you watch the congress groveling before Netanyahu as he humiliates Obama, it’s hard not to believe that America is a big dumb bull that can be led by the nose-ring. Are Jews mega-powerful and invincible? Sure seems like it. If Hillary had won we would already have 5/9 Jews on the Supreme Court. 6 of 8 Ivy League presidents are Jews, the other two being women married to Jews. How do they do it???? Top donors to both parties, and liberal on every issue but Israel.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Z-man
    No, it's because they're real smart. (Rolls eyes) (Wry grin)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  175. anon • Disclaimer says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:49 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @niteranger
    Dr. Giraldi:

    You should realize that it's almost over but the shouting. The Zionist Jews control all US academia, Media, Congress, and economic pathways. Americans are brainwashed chipmunks and have been convinced they must give up their identity and are the problem. The Jews own the blacks and use them to attack the masses with white privilege and the American Middle Class is on the timeline of destruction.

    Many of these Jews are mentally ill due to the centuries of assortative breeding and will stop at nothing till they destroy America and Western Civilization. Zionism is a sickness that will not go away and Americans have no guts for the fight unless ex-military groups rise up and realize that all those that died in every war was for nothing because these Zionist will destroy all freedoms for their sick ideology.

    The same sickness killed over 60 million Christians and others during the Bolshevik Revolution and the world learned nothing and they will do nothing now.

    Tehran’s vision of Syria as the ideal place to set up militarily alongside Israel cannot go unchecked. Israel will be spinning its wheels if it tries to thwart Iran’s plans on its own. It needs to team up with Washington. So far, though, that kind of collaboration has been missing in action. “If you are committed to countering Iran in the region, then you must do so in Syria,” Chagai Tzuriel, director general of the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, told The New York Times this week

    http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/editorials/ct-edit-israel-iran-syria-trump-20180212-story.html

    One Israeli animal express his base desires NYT reports it Chicago tribune echoes it . No vetting no discussion no dissenting views No balancing view.
    Another animal says We will continue to strike at every attempt to strike at us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared.
    And Chicago Tribune offers moral supports to the criminal thug.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  176. jack daniels says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:53 pm GMT

    How could anybody NOT hate a small group that wants to jail anybody who hates them — and is powerful enough to get its way?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  177. MarkinPNW says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:55 pm GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    Uhhhhhh,

    Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.


    It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.

    Ummm, yeah.

    Actually much of the Old Testament is a “history” of the Jews and other Israelite tribes suffering consequences of being conquered, enslaved, carried off, etc. when they fail to follow and fulfill what their God had chosen for them.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  178. Bill Jones says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:02 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Maybe there were not 6 million. Isn't our duty to fill in the missing? Just to fulfill the political correctness?

    The bullshit never ends does it?

    About 15 years ago there was a couple of pages of PDF’s on the web from the then “Jewish Forward” – telling little title, No? showing the distribution of Jews by country/region. The late 30′s one showed a global total of about 12/13 million. The late 40′s one showed about 200,000 less..
    They must have been breeding like rabbits.

    The pages, have in our Google age, -who they? been removed.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Kol Nidre my friend, Kol Nidre.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  179. EliteCommInc. says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:12 pm GMT

    I think there is more hype here than rift, but the following events are with paying attention tto

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/

    https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/

    Read More
    • Replies: @Art
    Cannot comment on whether Trump and Netanyahu talked about annexing the West Bank – but would bet my last dollar the Javanka and Netanyahu have done so.

    It is fun to watch them do kissy-face as they argue.

    Think Peace --- Art
    , @Alden
    Go read your bible, I’m sure you haven’t yet memorized the entire thing.
    , @iffen
    The part of the story that would grab the attention of the 88s here would be the Netanyahu deputy who stated, mol, "We haven't actually discussed the annexation with Trump, but we are sure that he will support our decision."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  180. Art says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:30 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @anarchyst
    The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants who were involved in the "modernization" of the Catholic Church.
    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their "dirty work" for them...
    Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
    Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back" against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
    In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
    By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
    One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
    It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles.

    Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day.

    So where is the Catholic Church with Jesus these days. Is it listening to Jesus, or is it kowtowing to the Jews? Has the Church surrendered Jesus’ hopeful legacy to the tribal Jews? Is the Church old and toothless – its vigor dissipated squabbling over nothings?

    Where is the Church in the face of Israeli apartheid, the jailing of children, torture, and million-man open air prisons? What would Jesus say to that – what is the Church saying – like almost NOTHING?

    So where is the Church on the ME wars instigated by Israel? Jesus has said “blessed are the peace makers.” Where are the Church led peace movements demanding the end to these wars?

    The Church honestly and rightly claims that Jesus suffered and died for idealistic righteousness – but the Church slinks away from confronting Israel’s wrong doing. What gives?

    Why is the Church infighting about who has power over divorce, while Jesus’ virtuous legacy goes unattended and undone?

    It is time for the Pope and the Catholic Church to reverse course and take on the Jews. If not them – WHO?

    For sure the Jews will do everything dirty to fight back – but they cannot win, because they are the wrong doers.

    The Catholic Church standing for something good and real – will prevail — doing good, it will reclaim its standing with humanity.

    Think Peace — Art

    p.s. Considering its history, it would be fitting if a Jesuit would put the Jews back in their place as humanity’ bottom feeders.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  181. biz says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:31 pm GMT
    @RobinG
    Do you have "hard data" on the Neturei Karta being actors?

    Yes they are supposedly extremely religious but are regularly seen violating the Saturday sabbath by driving to and attending Islamist protests.

    Read More
    • LOL: RobinG
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  182. Twodees Partain says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:33 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Leisure Larry
    People have to realize that "ISRAEL" is the Global Jewish Nation. Their equal-opportunity genocide machine needs to be resisted globally: Starve the Beast wherever you are, depriving their local mercantile cartels of your consumer dollar. Did not they themselves coin the phrase "the terrible power of the purse"?

    Wake up, people. Sooner or later they will come for YOUR kids.

    The “terrible power of the purse” refers to the control over much of the world’s currencies by zionist bankers. That’s what is being held over the heads of Congress and the British Parliament, among others.

    They can crash the US dollar and are willing to do so. The power of the purse isn’t just a reference to campaign finance of Congress members’ reelection campaigns, though that is a part of it.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  183. RobinG says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:34 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @AaronB
    I'm not quite sure what you're saying, but I'm tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It's a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.

    “I’m not quite sure what you’re saying…”

    That’s because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll’s troll:

    A person who posts remarks or comments onto internet forums or message boards in an attempt to get someone to …… redirect attention onto himself. Usually, these remarks are controversial, stupid, off-topic, inflaming, illogical, or childish. ….. Since, internet trolls are attention whores, this is exactly what they want since they probably don’t get enough attention in real life and need someone else to acknowledge their self-worth and existence. It is best to ignore them.

    Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018

    Taras Bulba was written by Taras Shevchenko Not Gogol.
    I am right and Wikipedia is wrong and there was another stupidity Gogol did not write overcoat.
    Overcoat was written by Lermontov.
    And You are nor Russian and you do not know anything about Russia and Russian literature.
    There are very little facts Wikipedia about Russia or Russian literature that are correct. Most of it is BS.

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018
    @Liza
    Honey you are so sincere and cute, The tears went all the way to my cheeks. Now I do have to admit that I am a dirty liar. Actually I never did heard anything about Taras Bulba. I did invent the all story for amusement.

    Read More
    • Agree: L.K
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    Thanks. I noticed that too. Ilyana_Rozumova is a total wanker looking to interfere with comments on this website and very likely because it is becoming more and more important.
    , @yurivku
    Well it was a good piece of her writings (about Gogol and Russian literature). I was just amazed and did the same conlusion - she's a troll.
    But reading her in different threads I see she's a funny troll, seems she's just jeering people and then laughing in dark corner -).

    It's funny to listen her having in mind all above.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  184. Twodees Partain says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:41 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Gordon Bennett
    Breitbart was mentioned - whilst this outlet was founded in Israel , it does do a certain amount of good, and many of its readers at grass roots level voted for Trump due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars - may I suggest that the readers here post comments and links to quality articles such as this on their facebook and news sites to get the message outside the echo chamber.

    To me, the fact that most of the Bart tards voted for Trump is just proof that they are Trumpeteers, nothing more. How do you know that the Trump voters who post there voted for him hoping he’d stop US involvement in Israel’s wars?

    That site is a shit hole. The retards who post thousands of responses to the silly little, two paragraph articles there make me sick. Posting links to articles here on shithole sites just brings an influx of trolls. No thanks, and I don’t have a FaCIAbook account anyway.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  185. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:43 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    As far as I know Israel never admitted offiially that they have nuclear weapons.
    The number they have is not known.
    Already positioned, not impossible.
    What they think they accomplish by destroying all major western cities, I do not know.
    What seems quite sure to me that any surviving jew over the whole world will be lynched.
    What can accomplished by threatening to destroy all major cities I also wonder.
    The fury of the whole world will be against Israel.
    Sensible Israeli jews warned when the bomb was developed that it would not give security to Israel.
    Perez did not listen.
    Alas, as Uri Avnery writes 'the only language zionists understand is force'.

    as Uri Avnery writes ‘the only language zionists understand is force’

    http://www.nytimes.com/1983/02/03/world/a-marine-pistol-drawn-stops-3-israeli-tanks.html

    A MARINE, PISTOL DRAWN, STOPS 3 ISRAELI TANKS

    By RICHARD HALLORAN, Special to the New York Times
    Published: February 3, 1983

    According to the Pentagon account, the confrontation began when the three British-built Centurion tanks moved north on a path toward the Marine company headquarters. They were about 300 yards from the Marine position when Captain Johnson stepped out to halt them.

    ”The lead Israeli tank stopped within a foot of him,” the account said. Captain Johnson asked to speak to the senior Israeli, who dismounted after five minutes. Neither the Pentagon nor the Israeli Embassy made public the name of that officer, a lieutenant colonel reported to have been involved in two earlier incidents.

    Captain Johnson told the Israeli officer that he had orders not to permit the tanks to pass. The Israeli said that he intended to proceed through the Marine position to a railroad track and that he also wanted to speak to a Marine general.
    When Captain Johnson repeated his orders, the Israeli said he would pass through anyway and mounted his tank. ”At this point,” the Pentagon statement said, ”the company commander drew and loaded his weapon and stated that the tanks would have to go over him to pass.”
    The Pentagon said the lead Israeli Defense Force tank turned west, as if to go around Captain Johnson, and moved forward several yards. The other two tanks also began to move forward.
    ”The Marine company commander then mounted the first I.D.F. tank with his weapon drawn and told the senior Israeli officer to stop his tanks,” the Pentagon statement said.

    ”The I.D.F. lieutenant colonel, after speaking on the radio, stopped his tanks. At approximately 9:50 A.M., all of the Israeli tanks departed southward to the old Sidon Road.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  186. Z-man says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:51 pm GMT
    @jack daniels
    If you watch the congress groveling before Netanyahu as he humiliates Obama, it's hard not to believe that America is a big dumb bull that can be led by the nose-ring. Are Jews mega-powerful and invincible? Sure seems like it. If Hillary had won we would already have 5/9 Jews on the Supreme Court. 6 of 8 Ivy League presidents are Jews, the other two being women married to Jews. How do they do it???? Top donors to both parties, and liberal on every issue but Israel.

    No, it’s because they’re real smart. (Rolls eyes) (Wry grin)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  187. Z-man says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:56 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Renfro,

    Below is an example of the idolized "Crooked" Hillary's foaming at mouth against B.D.S.

    https://youtu.be/o912mUqMvD0

    I tried without success to find a public B.D.S. denunciation issued by Trump.

    Thank you!

    Chuck, please stop posting videos of her lowness SHillary Ratsh*t Clintoon, I have a sensitive stomach, thanks. (Grin)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  188. Z-man says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:58 pm GMT

    I love Lorde and she looks great in that picture too! (Grin)

    Read More
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    She does indeed. She is beautiful, principled and like her huge fanbase, young. By overreacting (again) much attention has been drawn to the notion and ethics of BDS along with countless new converts.

    I am reminded of the time McDonalds prosecuted two insignificant hippies who were protesting outside a "restaurant" and cluelessly gave them untold millions of dollars worth of PR exposure that they could never even have hoped to have otherwise obtained.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  189. renfro says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:59 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    Uhhhhhh,

    Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.


    It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.

    They aren’t chosen for anything except to sue everyone on earth for money or when they cant get their way.

    I told you before every time you do the Jews old testament crap I would post something about what Jews do today.

    Jewish woman loses case on public prayer in council meetings

    US Supreme Court ruling supports Christian invocation; all three Jewish judges dissented

    By AP, JTA and Amanda Borschel-Dan 5 May 2014, 6:30 pm

    The US Supreme Court. Christian prayer in public proceedings is OK.

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says prayers at the start of town council meetings do not violate the Constitution even if they routinely stress Christianity.
    Susan Galloway, a Jewish resident of the Rochester satellite town Greece, and her friend Linda Stephens began legal proceedings some seven years ago after becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the consistently Christian prayers opening every town council meeting. Galloway and Stephens began attending meetings in an effort to save the local public access channel, Galloway told JTA in a 2013 interview.
    Galloway told JTA, “They’re asking us to bow our heads, they’re asking us to join them in the Lord’s Prayer, they’re asking us to stand — all of this is in the name of Jesus Christ… This one guy went on about the resurrection. We have preachers who stand there with their hands in the air.”
    However, the court said in 5-4 decision Monday that the content of the prayers is not critical as long as officials make a good-faith effort at inclusion.
    Among the dissenters were Jewish judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
    The ruling was a victory for the town of Greece, New York, outside of Rochester.

    Read More
    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    I am not sure what the point is. The issue of faith and practice is not a new Supreme Court issue. I am sure there will be others.

    However, it doesn't really matter if you think Jews are chosen, they do and that comprises a good portion of what the US must deal with. And that is what they think today ----

    --- not only are you off the mark to the discussion, it is a reminder that you still don't get a core factor in the Palestinian and Israeli polity. Your stomping up and down won't change that.


    The articles referenced from a TAC article about annexing land -- is based on the old territorial maps of Israel -- old territory alive in politics today. Imagine that Jews operating politically based on beliefs of yesterday -- odd.


    Not.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  190. Frankie P says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:14 am GMT • 800 Words
    @AaronB
    I'm not quite sure what you're saying, but I'm tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It's a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.

    Aaron B,

    I have read many of your comments on UNZ and have been impressed with your analysis. May I offer some opinions on this topic?

    First, I think this discussion of elite (or non-elite) whites setting up a power block against Jews sounds like so many other recommendations in today’s America: a shout for an immediate solution for a problem and condition that has taken many years to manifest in its current form, and will likely take many years to overcome. I recommend that everyone understand and accept that there will be no short term fix for this problem; it will take years of hard work from hundreds of thousands of dedicated and aware (I hate the word “woke”) citizens to bring about. These citizens will NOT be declaring war on the dangerous elite group that they seek to defeat, they will rather be pointing out the way this group misleads the masses into an incorrect manner of living, the way the group foists a corrupt morality, a path to cultural destruction. The moral citizens will then provide information about the correct path, the moral road, the correct way to live life. Therefore, the solution to this, and so many other problems in society, will grow and branch from a bottom up movement, not a top-down, organized elite campaign to combat other entrenched elites, in this case the Jewish elite. The reason I say this is that top-down, organized campaigns are vulnerable to cooption and appropriation by the corrupt elite group. We have seen this again and again over recent decades; organizations, social movements, uprisings that start out with admirable objectives, only to be coopted, diverted, put on paths that ultimately support the very organizations or movements that they originally wanted to attack.

    No, our solution lies in a white-hot tide of grass roots righteousness, by people who have decided to live righteous lives and reject corrupt ideologies that currently infect the US population. Does the US population have the fortitude, drive and aptitude to move in this direction? I can only hope so. When I see simple messages like those of Jordan Peterson, a man who has become a rock star by exhorting people to live by simple rules that my grandparents took for granted as common knowledge, things like “stand up straight with your shoulders back and face the world”, slogans like “take responsibility for your life”, maxims like “Don’t let your children do things that make you dislike them.”, I have some hope. Why do the messages of this man strike such a chord among so many people in the US, especially the young men? I’ll tell you why. These people know that there’s something fundamentally wrong with the current social norms; they are unable to put their fingers on exactly what it is, as they are not so subtle and cunning intellectually, but they know in their guts that something is out of kilter. I believe that there will be more Jordan Petersons, more people who will crystallize what is wrong, put it in terms that the grass roots can understand and put into practice. This will result in slow moving, gradual change that ultimately will undermine the evil agenda of the corrupt elite groups that must be stopped.

    I’m not a member of any organized religious group, but I believe in God. I do not seek to impose my beliefs on anyone, nor do I apologize for my beliefs. I do NOT believe that there will be punishments for people who do not believe as I do, nor will there be rewards for those who do. A big prize to anyone who can identify who made the following statement, a statement that I feel is entirely consistent with the ideas that I wrote above:

    “We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens.”

    Frankie P

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Thank you, Frankie. Interesting points. I think your notion of change coming from the decentralized bottom rather than the top makes lots of sense and is worth thinking about.
    , @hyperbola
    It seems that you have already succumbed to the controlled opposition.

    MegaCuck Jordan Peterson Supports Jewish Supremacy
    http://alt-right.com/2017/12/08/megacuck-jordan-peterson-supports-jewish-supremacy/

    Sigmund Freud, Psychoanalysis, and the War on the West
    https://www.veteranstoday.com/2013/12/24/sigmund-freud-psychoanalysis-and-the-war-on-the-west/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  191. Zumbuddi says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:20 am GMT • 100 Words
    @AaronB
    I'm not quite sure what you're saying, but I'm tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It's a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.

    White Anglos crave Jewish validation. Episcopalians would roast their own children on a spit if ADL told them to.

    Mainstream Christian denominations are competing w each other to “Welcome more immigrants,” denounce White Privelege, condemn neo Nazis, hate on Iran.
    ADL approval is better than sex,

    Bibi laughs at BDS.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.

    Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.

    One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves - talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.

    By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy - so no alliance with a white elite can last.

    Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.

    So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they've always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What's more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.

    With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent - Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  192. Twodees Partain says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:24 am GMT

    “Constitutional guarantees of freedom of association for every American are apparently not valid if one particular foreign country is involved.”

    There. I fixed it for you.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  193. renfro says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:24 am GMT
    @geokat62
    Someone forwarded me this video.

    Not sure if this has any legs. Interested to see what others think about this proposal.

    ————————————-

    Together, we are the solution

    WATCH: This plan lets us go around Congress to fix corruption ourselves.

    https://youtu.be/lhe286ky-9A

    America's corrupt political system is a complex problem. The American Anti-Corruption Act is a comprehensive solution.

    The American Anti-Corruption Act sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that break big money's grip on politics. It will:

    Stop political bribery by making it illegal for lobbyists to lobby a politician and donate to their campaign. You can lobby, or you can donate, but you can't do both.
    End secret money so Americans know who is buying political power.

    Fix our broken elections so the people, not the political establishment, are the ones in control.
    Together, we're building a nationwide movement to fix corruption.

    In communities across America, Represent.Us members – conservatives, progressives and everyone in between – are working together to pass local Anti-Corruption Acts. Member-led Represent.Us chapters are leading the fight to protect our communities from the corruption that plagues Congress. In 2016, Represent.Us members passed the first statewide Anti-Corruption Act in South Dakota.

    Every town, city, state, and county has a unique political makeup, so every Anti-Corruption Act is uniquely tailored to the needs of each community.

    Local action, national political power.

    Every municipal and state Anti-Corruption Act creates common-sense ethics, conflict-of-interest, transparency, and campaign finance laws. State Acts create the opportunity for federal candidates from that state to campaign on the anti-corruption platform – accountable to their constituents, not special interests.

    Candidates who win election on this platform have a built-in incentive to champion Anti-Corruption laws in Washington, D.C. (because that's what got them elected). Every state we win gets us one crucial step closer to passing the American Anti-Corruption Act in the federal government.

    https://act.represent.us/sign/the-solution/

    Who is funding this group?……isn’t shown on website.

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    Who is funding this group?
     
    Not sure of funders, but here's info on the key people who put this org together:

    https://represent.us/about/
    , @RobinG
    Who is funding this group?……isn’t shown on website.

    Oh, but it is!
    https://represent.us/donor-list/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  194. niteranger says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:28 am GMT • 200 Words
    @B
    You are a zenophobic racist piece of human garbage. You are assuming so many thing in the short 2 paragraphs you wrote. Please wake up and try this new thing called critical thinking, because if you did try for fucking once, youd realize how stupid you sounds saying such terrible things

    Spoken like a true clown. There is nothing zenophobic about real data. Any objective statistical evaluation of what I said would prove I’m right. Jews don’t like their own data. Are you saying they don’t control all media, academia and economic pathways beyond any normal statistical distribution? Are you saying Askenazi Jews don’t mostly mate assortatively? Check out their genetic disease from Tay Sachs to Canavan disease. Many of these diseases are fatal and are double recessive. Jews have created their own genetic bottlenecks due to this mating because they believe it increases intelligence and other aptitudes. This is selective phenotypical mating. But there is a price to pay for this and it produces extremely high amounts of mental illness. I didn’t do the studies——Jews did! Assortative mating works great for fish…not so HUMANS!

    Of course, your wonderful Jews don’t throw black migrants out of the country, kill Palestinian children, or run one of the greatest prostitution rings in all of the world with young girls they kidnap and force into prostitution. And of course most of the Hollywood men caught in this raping of women aren’t Jewish…right.

    Critical thinking… you haven’t had an original thought since birth let alone a critical one.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  195. Art says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:28 am GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    I think there is more hype here than rift, but the following events are with paying attention tto



    https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/

    https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/

    Cannot comment on whether Trump and Netanyahu talked about annexing the West Bank – but would bet my last dollar the Javanka and Netanyahu have done so.

    It is fun to watch them do kissy-face as they argue.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    Well if they did and these articles reflect that they did not, it was supposed to be gush hush. But by the reactions of Israeli leaders, it doesn't look like it.


    Though, I would not be surprised if they were not engaged in theater to bring the issue to the fore. Israel sending a clear message about what is on the table, regardless of what the US thinks, in spite of the (faux?) awkwardness.


    Yet, maybe a hint, that Israel is not calling all of the shots.
    __________________

    The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent.

    The very idea of "hate crime" is unconstitutional in my view.

    And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state.

    It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel's attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.


    Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.

    But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her errs in judgement.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  196. Mulegino1 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:37 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Jews were brick makers coming out from Egypt. Why they could not stay with their honest proffesion?

    According to Book of Exodus, the alleged descendants of “the Jews”, i.e., the Hebrews or Israelites, did not like to work, which is why they decided to make substandard bricks. If the Jewish collective of the present shares anything at all in common with its fabled ancestors who toiled under the Pharaohs, it is an aversion to physical labor. This must be the primary reason that a simple sign implying redemption through labor- “Arbeit Macht Frei” was so terrifying to them. It was the “Arbeit” part, no doubt.

    The Labor Zionists recognized this trait of their people to shirk hard work. Unfortunately, they did not realize that working the land is hardly redemptive if that land has been stolen from its lawful owners.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  197. Corvinus says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:45 am GMT • 200 Words
    @AaronB
    I'm not quite sure what you're saying, but I'm tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It's a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.

    “My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.”

    Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing “external validation” to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?

    “How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.”

    Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their “own people” on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Oh, Corvinus, what are we gonna do with you :)

    You'll have to vary your tactics, my friend.

    A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.
    , @Bill Jones
    Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on.
    This shit has to stop.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  198. Corvinus says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:46 am GMT
    @AaronB
    I'm all in favor of a truly Christian culture, but I think the chances for it are slim.

    The problem also is that religion tends to get corrupted into power seeking.

    True Christianity may be too extreme as a mainstream position and may, by denying the power hungry an outlet, ultimately be prone to subversion by elites - religion of love used to justify crusades.

    True Christianity may work best limited to a small spiritual elite that serves as a reminder of the spirit while mainstream society must provide an outlet for the various personality types that make up a society, especially those who crave superior status.

    We need balance.

    There is no such thing as “true Christianity”, just Christianity.

    Read More
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    An idiotic statement, even for you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  199. Linda Green says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:58 am GMT • 100 Words

    Mr. Giraldi:

    I believe your writings are having an impact. Then Pat Buchanan put out a new piece today questioning if the Israelis will figure out a way to have the deep state goad Trump into the war with Syria (and by extension Iran) the jooies have been salivating over.

    We see the evidence of concern with the recommendation of bribery charges against Netanyahu. I have no doubts that regardless of what happens Bibi won’t be facing any true consequences for anything, but nonetheless my read of the situation is that some of the Jooies are well aware of the fact a significant subset of Americans have had it with his shitty little country. If they successfully get us involved in a war with Syria/Iran, the BDS movement would likely ramp up considerably.

    In short, good work sir, keep on fighting the good fight!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  200. AaronB says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:16 am GMT
    @Frankie P
    Aaron B,

    I have read many of your comments on UNZ and have been impressed with your analysis. May I offer some opinions on this topic?

    First, I think this discussion of elite (or non-elite) whites setting up a power block against Jews sounds like so many other recommendations in today's America: a shout for an immediate solution for a problem and condition that has taken many years to manifest in its current form, and will likely take many years to overcome. I recommend that everyone understand and accept that there will be no short term fix for this problem; it will take years of hard work from hundreds of thousands of dedicated and aware (I hate the word "woke") citizens to bring about. These citizens will NOT be declaring war on the dangerous elite group that they seek to defeat, they will rather be pointing out the way this group misleads the masses into an incorrect manner of living, the way the group foists a corrupt morality, a path to cultural destruction. The moral citizens will then provide information about the correct path, the moral road, the correct way to live life. Therefore, the solution to this, and so many other problems in society, will grow and branch from a bottom up movement, not a top-down, organized elite campaign to combat other entrenched elites, in this case the Jewish elite. The reason I say this is that top-down, organized campaigns are vulnerable to cooption and appropriation by the corrupt elite group. We have seen this again and again over recent decades; organizations, social movements, uprisings that start out with admirable objectives, only to be coopted, diverted, put on paths that ultimately support the very organizations or movements that they originally wanted to attack.

    No, our solution lies in a white-hot tide of grass roots righteousness, by people who have decided to live righteous lives and reject corrupt ideologies that currently infect the US population. Does the US population have the fortitude, drive and aptitude to move in this direction? I can only hope so. When I see simple messages like those of Jordan Peterson, a man who has become a rock star by exhorting people to live by simple rules that my grandparents took for granted as common knowledge, things like "stand up straight with your shoulders back and face the world", slogans like "take responsibility for your life", maxims like "Don't let your children do things that make you dislike them.", I have some hope. Why do the messages of this man strike such a chord among so many people in the US, especially the young men? I'll tell you why. These people know that there's something fundamentally wrong with the current social norms; they are unable to put their fingers on exactly what it is, as they are not so subtle and cunning intellectually, but they know in their guts that something is out of kilter. I believe that there will be more Jordan Petersons, more people who will crystallize what is wrong, put it in terms that the grass roots can understand and put into practice. This will result in slow moving, gradual change that ultimately will undermine the evil agenda of the corrupt elite groups that must be stopped.

    I'm not a member of any organized religious group, but I believe in God. I do not seek to impose my beliefs on anyone, nor do I apologize for my beliefs. I do NOT believe that there will be punishments for people who do not believe as I do, nor will there be rewards for those who do. A big prize to anyone who can identify who made the following statement, a statement that I feel is entirely consistent with the ideas that I wrote above:

    "We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens."

    Frankie P

    Thank you, Frankie. Interesting points. I think your notion of change coming from the decentralized bottom rather than the top makes lots of sense and is worth thinking about.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  201. AaronB says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:19 am GMT
    @Corvinus
    "My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well."

    Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing "external validation" to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?

    "How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice."

    Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their "own people" on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?

    Oh, Corvinus, what are we gonna do with you :)

    You’ll have to vary your tactics, my friend.

    A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Corvinus
    "You’ll have to vary your tactics, my friend."

    Direct questioning is the best offense here. You propose a theory, now it is up to you when requested to offer the requisite background.

    "A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail."

    Oh, how you and others desperately wish I was Jewish. Perhaps it is you who is demonstrating clear tactical missteps.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  202. Linda Green says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:19 am GMT • 200 Words

    Excerpt from Pat Buchanan’s piece:

    “The Pentagon and State Department have already condemned Iran and thrown their support behind Israel. The question now is whether the Trump administration will go further. … Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (has) affirmed that the U.S. seeks not only to ensure its allies’ security but to deny Iran its ‘dreams of a northern arch’ from Tehran to Beirut. A good way to achieve both objectives would be back Israel’s response to Iran’s aggression — now and in the future.”

    The FDD is an annex of the Israeli lobby and a charter member of the War Party.

    Chagai Tzuriel, who heads the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, echoed the FDD: “If you (Americans) are committed to countering Iran in the region, then you must do so in Syria — first.”

    Our orders have been cut.

    Iran has dismissed as “lies” and “ridiculous” the charge that it sent the drone into Israeli airspace.

    If Tehran did, it would be an act of monumental stupidity. Not only did the drone bring devastating Israeli reprisals against Syria and embarrass Iran’s ally Russia, it brought attacks on Russian-provided and possibly Russian-manned air defenses.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger
    Linda, I addressed Pat's nonsense here:

    http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-us-being-sucked-into-syrias-war/#comment-2203118
    , @Art

    If Tehran did, it would be an act of monumental stupidity. Not only did the drone bring devastating Israeli reprisals against Syria and embarrass Iran’s ally Russia, it brought attacks on Russian-provided and possibly Russian-manned air defenses.
     
    Linda Green,

    The lose of the F-16 was a huge blow to the Israelis. The invincible ADF is no longer invincible. Their subsequent payback attacks are meaningless.

    Along with Netanyahu’s stupid “annex the West Bank” statement – things are going backwards for the Jews.

    In the UN the representatives of 7,000,000,000 people voted against Israel. They have lost the goodwill of the world. They are gaining the hate and contempt that they deserve. Clearly the JQ is back on the table.

    It would be good for them, if they could turn themselves around by seeking peace with their neighbors.

    Maybe the Christians of the world should combine and impel on them a path to peace.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  203. Alden says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:27 am GMT • 100 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    Uhhhhhh,

    Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.


    It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.

    The Jewish book of lies myths and fairy tales claims God chose them over all other people.

    But there is no proof whatsoever that God really chose the Jews. So until god verifies that he she or it chose the Jews why should anyone believe that?

    If God actually exists.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  204. Alden says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:28 am GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    Uhhhhhh,

    Nope. Christ is the reason for Christianity. And while Judaism via the OT is important to know. To follow Christ does not even require a good grasp or any grasp beyond what Christ himself taught and explicated by his apostles.

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.


    It was a secular mandate that gave Jews a shot at a homeland. It would be a mistake to conclude that faith in Christ means support for behaviors antithetical to what Christ himself died and rose for.

    This isn’t bible class.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  205. NoseytheDuke says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:39 am GMT
    @RobinG
    "I’m not quite sure what you’re saying..."

    That's because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll's troll:

    A person who posts remarks or comments onto internet forums or message boards in an attempt to get someone to ...... redirect attention onto himself. Usually, these remarks are controversial, stupid, off-topic, inflaming, illogical, or childish. ..... Since, internet trolls are attention whores, this is exactly what they want since they probably don't get enough attention in real life and need someone else to acknowledge their self-worth and existence. It is best to ignore them.
     
    Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018
    @yurivku
    Taras Bulba was written by Taras Shevchenko Not Gogol.
    I am right and Wikipedia is wrong and there was another stupidity Gogol did not write overcoat.
    Overcoat was written by Lermontov.
    And You are nor Russian and you do not know anything about Russia and Russian literature.
    There are very little facts Wikipedia about Russia or Russian literature that are correct. Most of it is BS.

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018
    @Liza
    Honey you are so sincere and cute, The tears went all the way to my cheeks. Now I do have to admit that I am a dirty liar. Actually I never did heard anything about Taras Bulba. I did invent the all story for amusement.
     

    Thanks. I noticed that too. Ilyana_Rozumova is a total wanker looking to interfere with comments on this website and very likely because it is becoming more and more important.

    Read More
    • Replies: @L.K
    Nosey,

    You and RobinG have both hit the nail on the head.

    "Ilyana" Rozumova is indeed a very obvious Troll with the goal to disrupt the comment section, particularly under articles covering certain 'topics'.

    'Ilyana' is probably a dude, actually make it several dudes, writing from fucking Tel Aviv...

    Who has the time to write shite so profusely?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  206. NoseytheDuke says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:50 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Z-man
    I love Lorde and she looks great in that picture too! (Grin)

    She does indeed. She is beautiful, principled and like her huge fanbase, young. By overreacting (again) much attention has been drawn to the notion and ethics of BDS along with countless new converts.

    I am reminded of the time McDonalds prosecuted two insignificant hippies who were protesting outside a “restaurant” and cluelessly gave them untold millions of dollars worth of PR exposure that they could never even have hoped to have otherwise obtained.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  207. geokat62 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:55 am GMT
    @renfro
    Who is funding this group?......isn't shown on website.

    Who is funding this group?

    Not sure of funders, but here’s info on the key people who put this org together:

    https://represent.us/about/

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  208. RobinG says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:03 am GMT
    @Gordon Bennett
    Breitbart was mentioned - whilst this outlet was founded in Israel , it does do a certain amount of good, and many of its readers at grass roots level voted for Trump due to his promise to end American troops dying in pointless Middle Eastern wars - may I suggest that the readers here post comments and links to quality articles such as this on their facebook and news sites to get the message outside the echo chamber.

    Bears repeating:

    G.B. says, …..may I suggest that the readers here post links to quality articles such as this on their facebook and news sites to get the message outside the echo chamber.

    Yes. Beyond the bubble.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  209. NoseytheDuke says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:11 am GMT
    @Corvinus
    There is no such thing as "true Christianity", just Christianity.

    An idiotic statement, even for you.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete
    • Replies: @Corvinus
    "An idiotic statement, even for you."

    No, there is only Christianity. People for centuries have been arguing what is "true" about it, from theologians to monarchs to lay people.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  210. Bill Jones says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:12 am GMT
    @Corvinus
    "My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well."

    Assuming that indeed Jews, as a whole, are fixated on providing "external validation" to elite whites. See, I need to have evidence here. What particular things lead you to believe that Jews are engaged in this process? Do they attend meetings, create an agenda, and go out and spread this message? Who are the leaders of this plan if such a plan exists? How did they organize themselves?

    "How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice."

    Again, you assume that elite whites have created measures by which they are purposely and maliciously leading their "own people" on a path of destruction. Where is your proof that elite whites are participating en masse in this endeavor?

    Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on.
    This shit has to stop.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Corvinus
    "Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on. This shit has to stop."

    Niwdog’s Law—As an online discussion continues with multiple posters, the likelihood of a person making assertions that the Jews are behind everything in the world that is “bad” exponentially grows.
    , @Alden
    Fiddler on the Roof was just Russian peasant life.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  211. wayfarer says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:13 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Fight in the TENDER box, Extremely cruel. Couldn't have been it DP?

    Not trying to shine a light on myself.

    Just hoping to offer some solutions, for others.

    As lessons don’t always have to be learned the hard way.

    Our world is violent place, that’s clearly characterized within nature.

    Yet creation offers more, a lot more.

    Experiment with forgiveness, in thoughts, words, and deeds.

    It’s got to be one of the toughest exercises.

    An individual can become adept, with practice.

    Not too worried about the reaper, just the hand that’s going to be dealt in the next life.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  212. RobinG says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:13 am GMT
    @renfro
    Who is funding this group?......isn't shown on website.

    Who is funding this group?……isn’t shown on website.

    Oh, but it is!

    https://represent.us/donor-list/

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  213. Cloak And Dagger says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:24 am GMT
    @Linda Green
    Excerpt from Pat Buchanan’s piece:

    "The Pentagon and State Department have already condemned Iran and thrown their support behind Israel. The question now is whether the Trump administration will go further. ... Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (has) affirmed that the U.S. seeks not only to ensure its allies' security but to deny Iran its 'dreams of a northern arch' from Tehran to Beirut. A good way to achieve both objectives would be back Israel's response to Iran's aggression — now and in the future."

    The FDD is an annex of the Israeli lobby and a charter member of the War Party.

    Chagai Tzuriel, who heads the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, echoed the FDD: "If you (Americans) are committed to countering Iran in the region, then you must do so in Syria — first."

    Our orders have been cut.

    Iran has dismissed as "lies" and "ridiculous" the charge that it sent the drone into Israeli airspace.

    If Tehran did, it would be an act of monumental stupidity. Not only did the drone bring devastating Israeli reprisals against Syria and embarrass Iran's ally Russia, it brought attacks on Russian-provided and possibly Russian-manned air defenses.

    Linda, I addressed Pat’s nonsense here:

    http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-us-being-sucked-into-syrias-war/#comment-2203118

    Read More
    • Replies: @L.K
    Great comment Cloak,

    Some dumb alien has taken over Pat’s corpse.
     
    Indeed, who the hell takes israeli propaganda at face value in this day and age?

    Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he's often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.

    You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it... Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time:

    SYRIA DOES NOT FEAR WAR WITH ISRAEL: THE RULES OF ENGAGEMENT HAVE CHANGED
    ...A Commander of the allied forces in Syria revealed to me that allied forces led by the Syrian Army Command agreed to ambush the Israeli Air Force, putting the Syrian air defence on high alert, ready to fire. Then, a drone was sent to the Syrian-Israeli borders, violating Israeli air space[ which as you pointed out, CaD, is actually Syrian(occupied Golan ] to attract an Israeli response. As expected, Israel sent its F-16 to down the drone and was hit on the border. ...
     
    https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  214. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:46 am GMT
    @Bill Jones
    The bullshit never ends does it?

    About 15 years ago there was a couple of pages of PDF's on the web from the then "Jewish Forward" - telling little title, No? showing the distribution of Jews by country/region. The late 30's one showed a global total of about 12/13 million. The late 40's one showed about 200,000 less..
    They must have been breeding like rabbits.

    The pages, have in our Google age, -who they? been removed.

    Kol Nidre my friend, Kol Nidre.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  215. Corvinus says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:51 am GMT • 100 Words
    @AaronB
    Oh, Corvinus, what are we gonna do with you :)

    You'll have to vary your tactics, my friend.

    A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.

    “You’ll have to vary your tactics, my friend.”

    Direct questioning is the best offense here. You propose a theory, now it is up to you when requested to offer the requisite background.

    “A sign of the declining tactical intelligence of Jews is that they keep on doing the same tactics even as they fail.”

    Oh, how you and others desperately wish I was Jewish. Perhaps it is you who is demonstrating clear tactical missteps.

    Read More
    • LOL: AaronB
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  216. Corvinus says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:57 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Bill Jones
    Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on.
    This shit has to stop.

    “Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on. This shit has to stop.”

    Niwdog’s Law—As an online discussion continues with multiple posters, the likelihood of a person making assertions that the Jews are behind everything in the world that is “bad” exponentially grows.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  217. Alden says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:08 am GMT
    @Bill Jones
    Jews of course created nothing better than Fiddler on the Roof without advanced Caucasian civilizations to prey on.
    This shit has to stop.

    Fiddler on the Roof was just Russian peasant life.

    Read More
    • Replies: @helena
    on the other hand....
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  218. wayfarer says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:10 am GMT • 100 Words
    @chris
    Wow, sorry to hear about your awful childhood experiences. The lessons you taught yourself is very powerful, however, it only worked because, for all your father’s deranged behavior, he wasn’t really out to destroy you.

    If someone robs you, the best policy may indeed be to do nothing and hope the thief’s own arrogance will some day prove to be his doom at the hands of someone with more stamina; but does that really constitute a moral response you could proudly teach your kids?

    What are we to advise Lorde to do? To tell them that being sidelined at the Grammies doesn’t bother her? (Maybe she can still tour Israel but sing in falsettos.)

    There’s an unconventional theory that states, humanity is nearing the end of a 26,000 year cycle, and will experience a similar fate as Atlantis.

    It’s believed by some that “old souls,” are waiting in queue, hoping to incarnate and participate in this “harvest.”

    As souls go, there are the good, the bad, and the ugly.

    As far as the good souls, there seem to be a number of young prodigy musicians emerging, some with extraordinary gifts that appear to be helping lift humanity’s spirit, in what otherwise feel like dark times.

    Read More
    • Replies: @chris
    Thanks, wayfarer, I never heard of her before, but you’re right, Grace is excellent!
    ... on the subject of excellence, this also comes to mind:
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTBRRzM4Mvw

    However, on the subject of strategy:

    There’s an unconventional theory that states, humanity is nearing the end of a 26,000 year cycle, and will experience a similar fate as Atlantis
     
    I have to disagree with you. It may be as you say, or it may not be, time will tell; but we can’t judge that from today. But if, by chance, it wasn’t so, it would be kind of sad to have missed the opportunity to affect the future by passively waiting for things to happen. Even if wrong, I’d rather fight than wait, we’d be better off to have struggled and been wrong than to have waited in vain.

    Where would we all be today if all along the last 26000 years, everyone would have waited for everything to cease?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  219. Alden says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:14 am GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    I think there is more hype here than rift, but the following events are with paying attention tto



    https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/

    https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/

    Go read your bible, I’m sure you haven’t yet memorized the entire thing.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  220. Alden says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:19 am GMT
    @anon
    T he nomination of Kenneth Marcus, President Trump’s choice for the position of Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the Department of Education…. As founder and president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights, Marcus has spent much of his career endeavoring to suppress the free speech rights of students and faculty who support Palestinian rights. ….. “Professors targeted by the Brandeis Center have been subjected to death threats, rape threats and other misogynistic and racist hate mail.”
    http://mondoweiss.net/2018/02/resisting-the-normal/

    Some, like at Stanford University, have been utterly unhelpful, as David Palumbo-Liu, a long-term tenured faculty member, recently realized. “Despite this new and alarming phenomenon on campus, university administrators seem loth to aggressively protect their faculty,” Palumbo-Liu wrote. Palumbo-Liu is a founding member of the Campus Antifascist Network

    Campus anti fascist network is probably a vicious anti White organization. That’s what anti fascist means, anti White.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  221. Johnny Smoggins says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:24 am GMT

    Obviously we can’t rely on our own governments to act against Israel but as individual consumers we can do our part.

    A good place to start is boycotting Jewish/Israeli owned Starbucks, which donates millions of dollars a year to build illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  222. Alden says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:25 am GMT
    @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Jews were brick makers coming out from Egypt. Why they could not stay with their honest proffesion?

    Didn’t they rob the Egyptian treasury on their way out? Or was that just in one of the Bible movies?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  223. L.K says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:40 am GMT • 100 Words
    @NoseytheDuke
    Thanks. I noticed that too. Ilyana_Rozumova is a total wanker looking to interfere with comments on this website and very likely because it is becoming more and more important.

    Nosey,

    You and RobinG have both hit the nail on the head.

    “Ilyana” Rozumova is indeed a very obvious Troll with the goal to disrupt the comment section, particularly under articles covering certain ‘topics’.

    ‘Ilyana’ is probably a dude, actually make it several dudes, writing from fucking Tel Aviv…

    Who has the time to write shite so profusely?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  224. Alden says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:46 am GMT
    @Boris M Garsky
    This law is a goldmine for Israel which no one seems to notice, while being catastrophic for the American consumer and business community. Domestic terrorism, false flags, never have just one goal in mind, but several, some immediate, some long term goals. This law is extraordinarily broad and not specific and can be used to progress many of Israels agendas. This law could lead Israel, and Jewish business interests to flood the American market with its products, displacing American and, otherwise, European, Oriental markets to the detriment of the American consumer who would have no choice, but to buy their products, at their costs. It would place many small businesses into bankruptcy, and/or place their owners in jail, for refusing to refusing to sell or market unpopular, or inferior products that, most likely carry a far greater cost. This law must not happen- it would lead to America complete capitulation to the NWO.

    The anti BDS law will lead to massive extortion lawsuits as well.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  225. EliteCommInc. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:47 am GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro

    Jews are chosen, but whether or not they are fulfilling why they were chosen is a matter for discussion.
     
    They aren't chosen for anything except to sue everyone on earth for money or when they cant get their way.

    I told you before every time you do the Jews old testament crap I would post something about what Jews do today.

    Jewish woman loses case on public prayer in council meetings

    US Supreme Court ruling supports Christian invocation; all three Jewish judges dissented

    By AP, JTA and Amanda Borschel-Dan 5 May 2014, 6:30 pm

    The US Supreme Court. Christian prayer in public proceedings is OK.

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says prayers at the start of town council meetings do not violate the Constitution even if they routinely stress Christianity.
    Susan Galloway, a Jewish resident of the Rochester satellite town Greece, and her friend Linda Stephens began legal proceedings some seven years ago after becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the consistently Christian prayers opening every town council meeting. Galloway and Stephens began attending meetings in an effort to save the local public access channel, Galloway told JTA in a 2013 interview.
    Galloway told JTA, “They’re asking us to bow our heads, they’re asking us to join them in the Lord’s Prayer, they’re asking us to stand — all of this is in the name of Jesus Christ… This one guy went on about the resurrection. We have preachers who stand there with their hands in the air.”
    However, the court said in 5-4 decision Monday that the content of the prayers is not critical as long as officials make a good-faith effort at inclusion.
    Among the dissenters were Jewish judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
    The ruling was a victory for the town of Greece, New York, outside of Rochester.

    I am not sure what the point is. The issue of faith and practice is not a new Supreme Court issue. I am sure there will be others.

    However, it doesn’t really matter if you think Jews are chosen, they do and that comprises a good portion of what the US must deal with. And that is what they think today —-

    — not only are you off the mark to the discussion, it is a reminder that you still don’t get a core factor in the Palestinian and Israeli polity. Your stomping up and down won’t change that.

    The articles referenced from a TAC article about annexing land — is based on the old territorial maps of Israel — old territory alive in politics today. Imagine that Jews operating politically based on beliefs of yesterday — odd.

    Not.

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro

    not only are you off the mark to the discussion, it is a reminder that you still don’t get a core factor in the Palestinian and Israeli polity.
     
    The core factor in Israel-Palestine is land..religion is just the drug they use to propel their innate greed.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  226. L.K says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:53 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Cloak And Dagger
    Linda, I addressed Pat's nonsense here:

    http://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/is-us-being-sucked-into-syrias-war/#comment-2203118

    Great comment Cloak,

    Some dumb alien has taken over Pat’s corpse.

    Indeed, who the hell takes israeli propaganda at face value in this day and age?

    Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he’s often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.

    You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it… Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time:

    SYRIA DOES NOT FEAR WAR WITH ISRAEL: THE RULES OF ENGAGEMENT HAVE CHANGED
    …A Commander of the allied forces in Syria revealed to me that allied forces led by the Syrian Army Command agreed to ambush the Israeli Air Force, putting the Syrian air defence on high alert, ready to fire. Then, a drone was sent to the Syrian-Israeli borders, violating Israeli air space[ which as you pointed out, CaD, is actually Syrian(occupied Golan ] to attract an Israeli response. As expected, Israel sent its F-16 to down the drone and was hit on the border. …

    https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/

    Read More
    • Replies: @RobinG
    Thank you for directing us to Elijah Magnier.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH1LtxtrWiM
    Israels F16 Downed And Nothing Iranian Hit - Elijah J Magnier
    , @Cloak And Dagger
    Yep I follow Elijah. A reliable source of info in that region.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  227. EliteCommInc. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:57 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Art
    Cannot comment on whether Trump and Netanyahu talked about annexing the West Bank – but would bet my last dollar the Javanka and Netanyahu have done so.

    It is fun to watch them do kissy-face as they argue.

    Think Peace --- Art

    Well if they did and these articles reflect that they did not, it was supposed to be gush hush. But by the reactions of Israeli leaders, it doesn’t look like it.

    Though, I would not be surprised if they were not engaged in theater to bring the issue to the fore. Israel sending a clear message about what is on the table, regardless of what the US thinks, in spite of the (faux?) awkwardness.

    Yet, maybe a hint, that Israel is not calling all of the shots.
    __________________

    The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent.

    The very idea of “hate crime” is unconstitutional in my view.

    And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state.

    It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel’s attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.

    Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.

    But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her errs in judgement.

    Read More
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    "Israel has a right to exist."
    Do you mean within and under the terms of the original UN declaration?

    "She has a right to self defense."
    Do you mean that this includes offensive operations within neighbouring sovereign states just because she "believes" that they represent a threat?

    "She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account."
    Do you agree that she has flouted these repeatedly since inception and has yet to be held to account?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  228. EliteCommInc. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:01 am GMT • 300 Words

    The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent.

    The very idea of “hate crime” is unconstitutional in my view.

    And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state.

    It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel’s attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.

    Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.

    But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her everything she does.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  229. Wally says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:04 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.

    Don't kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    asks:
    “Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.”

    I suggest you actually read the article under discussion.

    Free speech & open debate on the so called ‘holocaust’ is the only issue that is banned, censored, attacked in every way possible.

    The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:

    http://codoh.com

    No name calling, level playing field debate here:

    http://forum.codoh.com

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  230. NoseytheDuke says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:30 am GMT • 100 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    Well if they did and these articles reflect that they did not, it was supposed to be gush hush. But by the reactions of Israeli leaders, it doesn't look like it.


    Though, I would not be surprised if they were not engaged in theater to bring the issue to the fore. Israel sending a clear message about what is on the table, regardless of what the US thinks, in spite of the (faux?) awkwardness.


    Yet, maybe a hint, that Israel is not calling all of the shots.
    __________________

    The entire notion of hate crimes is strange to me. Free speech entitles people to hate each other. Making a law about attitudinal states or expressing attitudinal states is just bizarre, given why people went to war to have a new country, on this continent.

    The very idea of "hate crime" is unconstitutional in my view.

    And I remain incredulous that anyone representing the citizens of the US would engage in laws abridging the freedom to express their political or personal point of view be it verbally or non-verbally, i.e. boycotting. I am not even sure how anyone could run for office and make such an argument, in regards to a foreign state.

    It is sheer cowardice for any US public employees to defend Israel's attempts to hinder, damage the career or personal life of US citizens, because they exercised their rights as citizens or entities private or public. And attack on a US citizen on US soil by the Israeli government is an act of war in my view.


    Israel has a right to exist. She has a right to self defense. She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.

    But I will admit given the wanton disregard by the leadership in my country for international law of late by violating the sovereignty of other states, I can see why she would like to avoid being in bed alone. Loving my country, having pride in my country does not mean dismissing her errs in judgement.

    “Israel has a right to exist.”
    Do you mean within and under the terms of the original UN declaration?

    “She has a right to self defense.”
    Do you mean that this includes offensive operations within neighbouring sovereign states just because she “believes” that they represent a threat?

    “She also has rights and responsibilities as a member of the international community and she should be held to account.”
    Do you agree that she has flouted these repeatedly since inception and has yet to be held to account?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  231. Svigor says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:02 am GMT • 100 Words

    You can attack the message coming from the megaphone, or you can attack the megaphone itself or you can build your own megaphone and try to drown out its message with your own.

    Which option works best? Some combination? Additional options?

    Guerrilla methods, at this stage. Bum rush Big Media on their home turf, disappear into the digital bush, come at them again with a different username, repeat. Leverage guerrilla marketing as hard as you can. Replace expensive studios and stuffed shirts with more facts and better rhetoric.

    The goal of every move should be to destroy the legitimacy of the regime or build up the legitimacy of your side.

    Study (the specifically non-direct-action aspects of) previous revolutions. IRA, communist insurgencies, etc.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  232. Miro23 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:04 am GMT • 200 Words
    @AaronB
    I'm not quite sure what you're saying, but I'm tentatively exploring the idea that when white societies go democratic, elite whites will side with Jews, because they find it harder to get their drug of external validation in democratic societies and Jews offer them an elitist system that validates them.

    It's s theory, I'm not sure about it yet. It was sparked by lavoisiers question of why don't elite whites set up a rival power bloc against Jews?

    It's a really good question!

    My tentative theory is, because Jews offer elite whites what they crave, external validation, whereas democratic white societies offer it less well.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    And why have elite whites joined Jews more and more as white societies became more democratic?

    The question, really, is a sub question of the whole problem of the pathology of elites.

    Anyways I have no firm conclusions yet and just wanted to share my tentative explorations with all you fellow weirdos and malcontents in the site. You can take it or leave it.

    How have Jews managed to tempt elite whites away from their own people? They must be better at offering them the drug of their choice.

    Yes, it’s like a tired business owner working every day with criticism, problems and general hassle. One day he gets a wonderful new employee who knows the business, is attentive, hardworking and respectful and always looking out for ways to help.

    In fact Mr New Employee is so good, that for the first time in years, Mr Business Owner can sit in the bar and bore his friends with what a great leader and businessman he is, while he starts relaxing, spending money and enjoying the good life.

    It’s no surprise how the story ends.

    Thank you, Frankie. Interesting points. I think your notion of change coming from the decentralized bottom rather than the top makes lots of sense and is worth thinking about.

    Agree with this. The logistically complicated answer is to internalize nationhood with its rights and duties at the lowest level possible (the individual) and these individuals have to live it every day. State power also resides at the lowest possible level (local State/County) and citizens are not allowed to lose contact with it. This is not a lazy man’s democracy, but it’s the true representation of the concept and finally has to be the only guarantee of freedom.

    The paradox is that freedom depends on daily personal commitment and hard work.

    Read More
    • Agree: AaronB
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  233. annamaria says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:12 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.

    Don't kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    “terrorist-sponsoring…” — You mean, the locals’ response to the wars of aggression?
    Unlike the terrorist Israel and the racketeering US, Iran has not attacked other countries for centuries. There was no ISIS in Libya and Syria before the US/NATO/Israel & Gulfies arranged money and weaponry for the “moderate” jihadis. All according to the zio/neocon pan to “take out” seven countries in five years.
    The US did not have foes in the Middle East before the treasonous lot (including the obnoxious authors of PNAC) had united with MIC profiteers to use the US might for the glory of Eretz Israel.
    Tell us about the USSLiberty and the slaughtered American sailors: http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/world/tape-released-prove-israel-s-attack-on-usaliberty-was-deliberate/article/412229 https://consortiumnews.com/2017/05/21/not-remembering-the-uss-liberty/
    Tell us about Rachel Corrie, a young peace activist killed in cold blood by the “eternal victims:” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Corrie
    The Bolshevik progeny makes a sizeable portion of Israeli population today. The Jewish organizers of death camps in Russia should have been named, widely, next to the worst criminals of the 20th century. The light of truth is so intolerable for the whining “eternal victims” that a documentary “Two Hundred Years Together” by Solzhenitsyn, a Noble Prize Laureate in Literature, has been sequestered by all (ALL) publishing houses in the UK/US. — A documentary! — http://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/05/most-banned-book-in-the-world-200-years-together-aleksandr-solzhenitsyn/

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  234. RobinG says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:17 am GMT
    @L.K
    Great comment Cloak,

    Some dumb alien has taken over Pat’s corpse.
     
    Indeed, who the hell takes israeli propaganda at face value in this day and age?

    Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he's often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.

    You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it... Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time:

    SYRIA DOES NOT FEAR WAR WITH ISRAEL: THE RULES OF ENGAGEMENT HAVE CHANGED
    ...A Commander of the allied forces in Syria revealed to me that allied forces led by the Syrian Army Command agreed to ambush the Israeli Air Force, putting the Syrian air defence on high alert, ready to fire. Then, a drone was sent to the Syrian-Israeli borders, violating Israeli air space[ which as you pointed out, CaD, is actually Syrian(occupied Golan ] to attract an Israeli response. As expected, Israel sent its F-16 to down the drone and was hit on the border. ...
     
    https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/

    Thank you for directing us to Elijah Magnier.

    Israels F16 Downed And Nothing Iranian Hit – Elijah J Magnier

    Read More
    • Replies: @Miro23
    Good video, but it was very light on the all important Israel-US link. Israel isn't going to start a Syria war on its own.

    It's only going there with a guarantee of US engagement - the US has to do the fighting and carry the cost - and if it results in US - Russia escalation then that's too bad.

    So an emphasis on the relative strengths of Israel vs. Syria seems to be missing the point, since it's probably only going to happen with US military involvement - which is a different equation.

    In this respect, it's interesting that events are unfolding against a background of wall to wall US media demonization of Russia.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  235. Svigor says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:36 am GMT • 300 Words

    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that’s what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that’s what. Right now, Palestinians can’t run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn’t going to make them any better at it.

    Don’t kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It’s time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    Jews have been sticking their big fat noses into our business for generations.

    It’s like if a guy keeps burning your house down, and the law won’t do anything about it. In that situation, the fire department isn’t going to help you. But burning his house down might. Knowing that you will retaliate might stop him.

    Fortunately, we can stop short of burning Israel down. We can occupy a middle ground by threatening Israel’s health/existence. Then Jews might be persuaded to stop sticking their noses into our business.

    That’s what it’ll achieve. You’re welcome, stupid.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  236. Cloak And Dagger says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:55 am GMT
    @L.K
    Great comment Cloak,

    Some dumb alien has taken over Pat’s corpse.
     
    Indeed, who the hell takes israeli propaganda at face value in this day and age?

    Pat should know better. The quality of his articles has declined quite a bit and he's often poorly informed about events in the ME involving the ZUSA.

    You probably are familiar with the following piece already, but we should disseminate it... Magnier has been reporting from the area for a long time:

    SYRIA DOES NOT FEAR WAR WITH ISRAEL: THE RULES OF ENGAGEMENT HAVE CHANGED
    ...A Commander of the allied forces in Syria revealed to me that allied forces led by the Syrian Army Command agreed to ambush the Israeli Air Force, putting the Syrian air defence on high alert, ready to fire. Then, a drone was sent to the Syrian-Israeli borders, violating Israeli air space[ which as you pointed out, CaD, is actually Syrian(occupied Golan ] to attract an Israeli response. As expected, Israel sent its F-16 to down the drone and was hit on the border. ...
     
    https://ejmagnier.com/2018/02/11/syria-does-not-fear-war-with-israel-the-rules-of-engagement-have-changed/

    Yep I follow Elijah. A reliable source of info in that region.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  237. Da Wei says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:52 am GMT
    @Carroll Price
    Jews hold the same opinion of free speech as corporate executives hold of economic competition to be eliminated as quickly as possible.

    Insightful analogy. This comparison says a lot. Since jews control the big money, the latter is pretty much a manifestation of the former.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  238. Free America says: • Website
    February 14, 2018 at 7:00 am GMT

    America has been occupied over 100 years by Zionism tyranny.

    Is there any hope at all ?

    Alison Weir | Political Zionism – The US Connection

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  239. Miro23 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:43 am GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    Thank you for directing us to Elijah Magnier.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH1LtxtrWiM
    Israels F16 Downed And Nothing Iranian Hit - Elijah J Magnier

    Good video, but it was very light on the all important Israel-US link. Israel isn’t going to start a Syria war on its own.

    It’s only going there with a guarantee of US engagement – the US has to do the fighting and carry the cost – and if it results in US – Russia escalation then that’s too bad.

    So an emphasis on the relative strengths of Israel vs. Syria seems to be missing the point, since it’s probably only going to happen with US military involvement – which is a different equation.

    In this respect, it’s interesting that events are unfolding against a background of wall to wall US media demonization of Russia.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  240. CalDre says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:58 am GMT • 500 Words
    @Realist 2018
    No doubt Israel is engaging in some serious speech censorship. Things are not much better across the pond from the UK. No one in the US today dare openly criticize Jews in any way shape or form, not in politics, business, academia, Hollywood, Silicon Valley...to do so is career suicide plain and simple.

    The only exception here is if you are black. Blacks are the only people who can criticize Jews in America and get away with it.

    Right wing media like Breitbart and Daily Caller are trying hard to kick up a fuss about several DNC congress members' dinner with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and "known anti-semite" Louis Farrakhan. But so far not a peep from msm because the DNC members involved were Keith Ellison, Andre Carson and Gregory Meeks -- all black.
    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/

    Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians...everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others' way of life.

    At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated -- first. One thing at a time.

    But so far not a peep from msm because the DNC members involved were Keith Ellison, Andre Carson and Gregory Meeks — all black.

    Actually a quick search shows the JewSupremacistMedia (JSM) is all over it: Fox News, WSJ, The Forward, Front Page Mag, Free Beacon, Breitbart, Jewish Telegraph Agency, etc., etc.

    Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are.

    I wouldn’t go to either hellhole, but the question one has to ask is: why is Saudi Arabia absolutely supported and protected in its current role? Saudi Arabia is not a democracy, in case you haven’t noticed. As to misogyny, the West is highly misandric, and through this hateful lens, Muslims may seem misogynist, as they do not deify and worship women to rule their men. Yes, of course, we have extreme cases in Islam where women are indeed exploited – as they are by Orthodox Judaism in Israel – but Saudi Arabia is not “Islam”, it is Wahhabist, and Wahhabism is a trojan injected into the Middle East by the victors of WW I (namely the Jews and Brits).

    The problem is you have a very superficial grasp of reality. You think what happens in the Muslim world is decided by Muslims. It isn’t. It’s decided by the Western imperialists, who have ruled the Middle East since they destroyed the Ottoman Empire in 1917. All of the hateful monarchies, especially the Saudis, were not only deliberately installed into power by the UK and Jews, they have been deliberately kept in power, supported and toasted. Because they are working to advance the ultimate agenda, not because they are true Muslims – quite to the contrary. Their role is to destroy Islam.

    At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated — first. One thing at a time.

    Israel, and tribalistic Jews, is the world’s greatest threat by a long shot. Organized Jews – tribalistic, supremacist Jews – want to rule the entire world as Gods to the “Goyim Beasts”. We have two modern examples of Jewish rule: Bolshevism and Zionism. Both are characterized by abject Jewish supremacism, racism, mass murder, mass terror, mass incarceration, mass destruction, if not genocide. And how did Jews rule prior to modern times? Read Deuteronomy and Joshua, they amply demonstrate Jewish supremacism through genocide, slavery and conquest. Nothing has changed in that tribe for millenia.

    On the other hand, when we look at the extreme examples of Islam, why do we always find Jews in the picture? Saudi Arabia, and it’s spin-offs al Qaeda and ISIS, you will find the hands of many Jews guiding and sponsoring their evolution. And there is a reason for it. To get gullible fools, like you, to support Jews, is of course one of them. Slay the Jewish Beast, and radical Islam will quickly fall.

    Read More
    • Agree: Rurik
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger
    Very well articulated. I agree (agree button disabled).
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  241. Vidi says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:16 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Andrei Martyanov

    It seems that none of the wealthy non-Jewish Americans who could do something about the mess we are in are willing to do anything that might be of real value to our Republic.
     
    Yet, Ron Unz seems doing just that what many non-Jewish Americans are not willing to do. In fact, Ron Unz should officially be declared an American National Treasure for preserving the spirit of US Constitution and Republic. In ironic twist, Ron Unz is a Jew. But generally, your message is correct--Israeli influence on US should be dramatically reduced since it goes contrary to American national interests and, considering US global weight, against global order.

    Israeli influence on US should be dramatically reduced since it goes contrary to American national interests

    Too much Jewish domination of the U.S. is bad, not only for the U.S. but paradoxically also for the Jews.

    Yes, I’m serious. The problem for the Zionists is, there aren’t enough of them. Many people have noticed how stupid recent U.S. policies have been (recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital seriously backfiring all over the world; sanctions on Russian oligarchs greatly increasing Putin’s leverage over those crooks; and so on). That is because the Zionists are stretched to the limit, personnel-wise, and they are scraping the bottom of their talent barrel.

    When they crack, the backlash will be horrendous, not only against the Zionists but also against the Jews in general. Only voices like this site, owned as you say by a Jew, and honest people like Professor Stephen F. Cohen, have any hope of moderating anti-Zionism.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Andrei Martyanov

    Too much Jewish domination of the U.S. is bad, not only for the U.S. but paradoxically also for the Jews.
     
    Agree. It is my position for a long time now that American neocons do hurt Israel in a long run.
    , @annamaria
    "Too much Jewish domination of the U.S. is bad, not only for the U.S. but paradoxically also for the Jews."
    This is not paradoxical. When a tightly-knit ethnic group of high-functioning psychopaths plots a global arson, the whole ethnic group is looked upon as an enemy of humanity.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  242. skrik says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:51 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Realist 2018
    No doubt Israel is engaging in some serious speech censorship. Things are not much better across the pond from the UK. No one in the US today dare openly criticize Jews in any way shape or form, not in politics, business, academia, Hollywood, Silicon Valley...to do so is career suicide plain and simple.

    The only exception here is if you are black. Blacks are the only people who can criticize Jews in America and get away with it.

    Right wing media like Breitbart and Daily Caller are trying hard to kick up a fuss about several DNC congress members' dinner with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and "known anti-semite" Louis Farrakhan. But so far not a peep from msm because the DNC members involved were Keith Ellison, Andre Carson and Gregory Meeks -- all black.
    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/13/keith-ellison-andre-carson-louis-farrakhan-iran-dinner/

    Perhaps we need to look at the long game. At the end of the day, what would we rather have, a strong Israel or a strong Muslim world? Where would you rather go visit if given the choice, Saudi Arabia or Israel? Jews are western, muslims are not. Jews are not misogynist, Muslims are. I would rather not live among either group, but if I have to choose between them, I would rather live among Jews as they do not threaten my way of life as Muslims do. Can we all co-exist peacefully if Jews were out of the Mideast and Muslims take over the region completely? Muslims do not have a history of co-existing peacefully with non-Muslims, they fight with everybody, not just Jews and Christians, but Chinese, Indians, Africans, Greeks, Swedes, Germans, Russians...everybody! Wherever Muslims go, they fight with non-Muslims because these medieval misogynist forever angry raghead teetotalers do not believe in separation of church and state and have no respect for others' way of life.

    At the end of the day, supporting Israel is supporting the lesser of two evils, and perhaps our own survival. Islam is an evil that needs to be defeated -- first. One thing at a time.

    No doubt Israel is engaging in some serious speech censorship

    Starts well by throwing us a bone, but then segues into the “tu quoque” then “false dichotomy” fallacies. Kindly note that any lesser of evils is still evil, and ethnic cleansing via genocidal murder doesn’t get more evil.

    To initiate a war of aggression, therefore, is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.

    That’s what the Zs did in Palestine, starting seriously ca 1947, including the Deir Yassin massacre in 1948 as just one outrage among squillions and continuing right down into the current moment.

    One thing at a time

    would start by returning the ELO/Os [= erstwhile legal owner/occupiers] of pre-Z Palestine [+ their heirs and successors] to their rightful property. See UNGA194, say – which was a precondition accepted by Zs.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  243. jacques sheete says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:49 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    There was a mass boycott of South Africa many years ago in an attempt to pressure whites into turning power over to blacks, and what did we get from that? A nasty, incompetent, white-hating regime, that's what. If anyone ever manages to boycott Jews out of power in Israel and replace them with Palestinians, what are we going to get? A nasty, terrorist-sponsoring, Western-hating Muslim regime, that's what. Right now, Palestinians can't run their own territory with any degree of normalcy and competence, and giving them more power isn't going to make them any better at it.

    Don't kid yourselves.

    If entertainers want to play to Israeli audiences, that is their own choice and right, and trying to pressure them into doing something one way or another is like telling going from door in an attempt to evangelize people into accepting your particular religion.

    It's time to butt out and mind your own business, and recognize that this is what grown-ups do for grown-up reasons.

    Boycotting Israel produces zero results. Has anyone ever gotten what they wanted with a boycott of Israel? Show me some results, here.

    If true, then why are the Israelis and their dupes panicking over it?

    Yeah, yeah, I know, everything’s an “existential” threat to the “chosen.” But then it’d appear that being “chosen” may not be so special after all. You’d think “geniuses” would’ve figured that out by now.

    You clowns are way too predictable and have lost many of the elements of surprise. Yer on the way down. Now you have another reason to fill yer diapers.

    ROFL.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  244. yurivku says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @ISmellBagels
    They (the Jews) are always parroting the "NEVER AGAIN" thing, yet they are continuing to do the very things that are sure to eventually bring the forceful reactions that they claim to want to so desperately prevent. What is with these maniacs? Is it genetic?

    What is with these maniacs? Is it genetic?

    Well, probably yes, they always will bite the hand which feeds them, will saw a branch on which they sit … they just cannot resist. Hundreds of years of imbreeding and tribal policy…

    They always get people up to desperate state and then, when they got the fighting back starting to complain for anti-semitic moods.
    This happened many times in history. But now their hope for Holocaust story, just to shup up everybody. But this only will upper the level at which the blow up can happen.

    It reminds me a story abot the frog and the scorpion.
    S asks F – can you cross the river with me on your back? No, you’ll bite me. No,no if I’ll do it we both will drown. Ok, sit down …
    On the middle of the river S bites F. What did you do, you’ve promissed ?! Sorry, I just could not resist

    And reading comments here one can see that not all are happy with living together.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  245. iffen says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:37 pm GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    I think there is more hype here than rift, but the following events are with paying attention tto



    https://www.timesofisrael.com/with-annexation-gaffe-netanyahu-blunders-into-first-real-crisis-with-trump/

    https://www.axios.com/new-us-demanded-netanyahu-backtrack-o-annexation-statements-1518460110-874c0308-8e7f-4315-a8c2-48373d2f6dca.html

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-official-denies-pms-claim-hes-talking-settlement-annexation-with-trump/

    The part of the story that would grab the attention of the 88s here would be the Netanyahu deputy who stated, mol, “We haven’t actually discussed the annexation with Trump, but we are sure that he will support our decision.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    I think they have their answer. If they had intended to or wanted to, there's probably some hesitation now.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  246. yurivku says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:59 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    "I’m not quite sure what you’re saying..."

    That's because Ill-yana posts whatever random nonsense comes into his/her head. The occasional piece of truth or logic is just to keep your attention (like the dog who gets a morsel every tenth time it begs). He/she is the troll's troll:

    A person who posts remarks or comments onto internet forums or message boards in an attempt to get someone to ...... redirect attention onto himself. Usually, these remarks are controversial, stupid, off-topic, inflaming, illogical, or childish. ..... Since, internet trolls are attention whores, this is exactly what they want since they probably don't get enough attention in real life and need someone else to acknowledge their self-worth and existence. It is best to ignore them.
     
    Indeed, best to ignore. From another thread:

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018
    @yurivku
    Taras Bulba was written by Taras Shevchenko Not Gogol.
    I am right and Wikipedia is wrong and there was another stupidity Gogol did not write overcoat.
    Overcoat was written by Lermontov.
    And You are nor Russian and you do not know anything about Russia and Russian literature.
    There are very little facts Wikipedia about Russia or Russian literature that are correct. Most of it is BS.

    Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    February 13, 2018
    @Liza
    Honey you are so sincere and cute, The tears went all the way to my cheeks. Now I do have to admit that I am a dirty liar. Actually I never did heard anything about Taras Bulba. I did invent the all story for amusement.
     

    Well it was a good piece of her writings (about Gogol and Russian literature). I was just amazed and did the same conlusion – she’s a troll.
    But reading her in different threads I see she’s a funny troll, seems she’s just jeering people and then laughing in dark corner -).

    It’s funny to listen her having in mind all above.

    Read More
    • Replies: @RobinG
    Yes. In a sense, she's trolling the whole site, that everyone takes themselves too seriously. As you say, funny with that in mind.
    That's rather sophisticated. OTOH, questions like "Who is Kafka?" when she's asking from a computer with a search engine... this is too "cute" a waste of pixels.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  247. EliteCommInc. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:37 pm GMT
    @iffen
    The part of the story that would grab the attention of the 88s here would be the Netanyahu deputy who stated, mol, "We haven't actually discussed the annexation with Trump, but we are sure that he will support our decision."

    I think they have their answer. If they had intended to or wanted to, there’s probably some hesitation now.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  248. jacques sheete says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:34 pm GMT • 100 Words

    …while Benjamin Netanyahu struts and boasts of his power to do more and even worse…

    How does such a worthless pile of pig scat strut with such impunity for so long?

    From possibly being party to stealing nuclear triggering devices from the US, to corruption involving bribes, that goofus keeps on ticking.

    The sneering jackal is probably correct.:

    Netanyahu: Indictment Recommendations Will ‘End With Nothing’

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/netanyahu-indictment-recommendations-end-nothing-184405826.html

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  249. renfro says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:40 pm GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    I am not sure what the point is. The issue of faith and practice is not a new Supreme Court issue. I am sure there will be others.

    However, it doesn't really matter if you think Jews are chosen, they do and that comprises a good portion of what the US must deal with. And that is what they think today ----

    --- not only are you off the mark to the discussion, it is a reminder that you still don't get a core factor in the Palestinian and Israeli polity. Your stomping up and down won't change that.


    The articles referenced from a TAC article about annexing land -- is based on the old territorial maps of Israel -- old territory alive in politics today. Imagine that Jews operating politically based on beliefs of yesterday -- odd.


    Not.

    not only are you off the mark to the discussion, it is a reminder that you still don’t get a core factor in the Palestinian and Israeli polity.

    The core factor in Israel-Palestine is land..religion is just the drug they use to propel their innate greed.

    Read More
    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    You neglected one of the most serious factors


    water rights

    and that land and existing water ways are in the minds of Jews (most jews) bequeathed and 1948 was the beginning of the promised restoration --

    I find the advocacy of many here interesting. The most effective response to Israel being located in Palestine is made by Palestinians and one that in a very secular arena makes sense.;

    If in fact, Germany is responsible for such a grievous offense, then it was Germany that should have been partitioned for a homeland for those Jews offended, not the Palestinians. But than that advocacy would force a recognition that Germany did in fact engage in some manner of ethnic crime against the Jews, at least the jews withing their sphere of influence and control. Something Germany herself admits.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  250. AaronB says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:54 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Zumbuddi
    White Anglos crave Jewish validation. Episcopalians would roast their own children on a spit if ADL told them to.

    Mainstream Christian denominations are competing w each other to "Welcome more immigrants," denounce White Privelege, condemn neo Nazis, hate on Iran.
    ADL approval is better than sex,

    Bibi laughs at BDS.

    So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.

    Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.

    One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves – talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.

    By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy – so no alliance with a white elite can last.

    Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.

    So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they’ve always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What’s more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.

    With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent – Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies...
     
    I agree and find it fascinating. They invariably use 'em then lose 'em, but the dupes just keep coming.

    P.T. Sheete sez that there's a dupe delivered every minute.
    , @SolontoCroesus

    With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia,
     
    Interesting observation about "growing antisemitism in the Asian community." Some examples would be welcome.

    There's an Islamophobic little organization composed of current and ex-foreign service officers that operates in Virginian suburbs of DC; it's able to attract some high-octane guest speakers, mostly from the neocon-right, i.e. James Woolsey, Pete Hoekstra; Sebastian Gorka attends frequently.
    Recently, "Spengler," David Goldman, addressed the group on the topic, "Will China Overtake the U S as the world's leading superpower?"

    I assessed much of what Goldman said to have metaphoric, or analogic, implications; for example, when he described how Chinese central authorities can pinpoint and triangulate every Chinaman by his iPhone signal and networks, supplemented with ubiquitous CCTV, I recognize that USA spy agencies -- government and private --can do the same, and also that Israel has access to every single bit of such intelligence.

    In other words, Israelish operatives are already two or three steps ahead of vanilla Americans in their plans to take charge -- rather, to continue their function as overlords of USA politics, finance, and culture, and will do this by 'partnering' with China, to the detriment of USA if the situation demands, as China "overtakes the US as leading superpower." (As Atzmon has stated, Jews have centuries of experience taking charge of other cultures, i.e. Poland -- Heinrich Graetz offers keen, if scathing, insight into Jewish predations on Polish culture).
    Based on only a few anecdotal data points, Chinese in USA tend to admire Jews/Israelish and do business with them; some may seek to inter-marry. As Goldman said, many Chinese in USA are highly driven; Jews used to have that drive, but it may have become watered down as the generations become more comfortable.

    I don't see a 'white' cohort that is similarly driven to compete with Asians.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itAVYCiJ43g

    To the best of my knowledge, Chinese in USA are not actively involved in subverting US culture and, especially, religious institutions, but Israelists most certainly are.

    Over the past month or so I've studied three or four Christian denominations in their response to "Charlottesville." I'm not a scholar, just a guy with a keyboard and an out-of-control sense of curiosity; what I think I observed across these four different groups was ADL playing a very active role in managing Black leaders of major religious organizations to delegitimize the white members of those religious organizations. The response of whites-in-the-pews has been pathetic. Sad. Disgusting. Eager to participate in their own destruction.

    , @skrik

    Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system
     
    Well, all I can say is 'possibly;' you've got a nice theory and we await - err, it's validation. But with all due respect, I can't see it as the 'be all and end all' though.

    Recall that 'the tribe' operates as quite a vicious mafia, or at least the so-called 'leaders' do, AND that they are simultaneously more or less the world's bankers, whether we like it or not [where "we" is defined altogether as us proles, the 'inner party' or the CCC = covert criminal cabal = those who actually pull the strings].

    Whereas part of their patter may be stroking goys' egos, it's likely to be a bit more heavy-handed, as in 'play ball with us or your $-source will dry up.' just saying and rgds

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  251. jacques sheete says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:09 pm GMT • 100 Words

    So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.

    Trouble is that nothing will suffice. It’s like a drug; the more “validation” one gets, the more that’s needed the next time.

    It’s a never ending sicko cycle.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    You're right. That's why no political order lasts. Sooner or later they all decay.

    Let's assume the elites must get their drug. Today since we are a democracy they only have certain ways they can get their drug.

    Wealth accumulation and power, say. So to add even a few more dollars to their pile they will sell out entire industries or reorganize the economy to squeeze a few more nickels from the middle class. Even though it adds just a few more bucks to their wealth and hurts countless people, they can't help it. How else to get their drug?

    The other way is power. All those neo-con wars to "change the world" are just attempt to seek external validation for their egos. But what other options do they have?

    To reorganize the economy so everyone works more than ever with no vacations and there is extreme job insecurity and no time for the good life is necessary for them to add a dime to their hoard each year because it's about external validation and not really money.

    But what if we gave them OTHER ways to get their drug? Like a formal hierarchy of rank and title, opportunity to flaunt their wealth through sumptuous houses and balls and galas and the like.

    This way their drug has MANY sources and they don't have to concentrate on money and wars and the like.

    Make a kind of twisted sense?

    Of course, this order won't last either, and eventually the elite will need more and more of their drug, or as often happens, will simply collapse under the weight of their own decay.

    But it is an interesting idea nonetheless that democracy which was an attempt to suppress power ended up making it express itself in more destructive ways.

    Paradoxically, giving the elites exactly what they want may appease them somewhat.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  252. jacques sheete says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:14 pm GMT
    @AaronB
    So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.

    Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.

    One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves - talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.

    By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy - so no alliance with a white elite can last.

    Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.

    So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they've always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What's more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.

    With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent - Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .

    If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies…

    I agree and find it fascinating. They invariably use ‘em then lose ‘em, but the dupes just keep coming.

    P.T. Sheete sez that there’s a dupe delivered every minute.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Well, it's why wars keep on getting fought. The new generation forgets the horrors and starts fresh.

    No one learns from history. Each generation has to start fresh.

    We are in the process of the Jewish elite being deposed now, but they will inevitably be back in a hundred or a few hundred years somewhere.

    Already lots of Jews are moving back to Germany.

    It's why history is cyclical. Same things keep on happening.

    Jews also can't learn from their history. They are as trapped as anyone. They will keep on making bids for unrivaled power because the Torah says they will rule all the nations.

    And since this is a timeless way of dealing with human ego insecurity, no matter how many Jews assimilate some will always be attracted to this message.

    And even if all Jews assimilate and the Torah is forgotten, "Judaism" will always be with is in some fashion because it's an option that is embedded in human nature itself.

    But our job is merely to make the best of our limited time here, as is said.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  253. skrik says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:54 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @anarchyst
    If a nuclear device is "lit off" in an American or European city, it will have Israel's fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running as well as sabotaging the Palestinian "peace process" that the world wants it to take seriously.

    The "power outage" in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical "sleight of hand", as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the "power outage" without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel's nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for "the big one". As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel's benefit, another "incident" on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel's benefit. Israel's "samson option" is a real threat to "light one off" in a European or American city, if Israel's interests are not taken seriously.

    Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.

    Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.

    As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets "foreign aid" in contravention of American law..

    There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.

    When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…

    If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it

    Yes, and thnx.

    The BIG Q would then be, could the Zs ever afford to carry out such a threat? Surely, just as night follows day, *NO* known jew in the entire world would survive long ‘in the wild’ in the subsequent next few days; *ALL* would be instantly locked up and that for ever, if not outright lynched. rgds

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  254. bookish says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:12 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Let me add something as one that is not a fan of Israel or the Jews generally and am probably in agreement with the most critical ones of that Zionist state. Being a citizen of a western country(U.S.) I have to ask would you rather have those middle-eastern Jews in the middle-east or in the west? If Israel went under the west would be inundated with 6 million more Jews. Is that what you want? Germany would probably get 2 million because of their unending guilt for that phony 6 million gassed Jews. Most of the rest will go to the U.S. I don’t want to see that happen and most of you who are critical of Israel do not want to see that happen either. Better to have all the Jews in the west move to Israel. What difference does it make to me whether or not Arabas or Jews or whoever occupies what land in the middle-east. I could care less if Israel expands to the Eurphrates river and takes all of the Sanai back. Just leave us alone here in our western countries and everything is fine with us.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  255. AaronB says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:19 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @jacques sheete

    So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.
     
    Trouble is that nothing will suffice. It's like a drug; the more "validation" one gets, the more that's needed the next time.

    It's a never ending sicko cycle.

    You’re right. That’s why no political order lasts. Sooner or later they all decay.

    Let’s assume the elites must get their drug. Today since we are a democracy they only have certain ways they can get their drug.

    Wealth accumulation and power, say. So to add even a few more dollars to their pile they will sell out entire industries or reorganize the economy to squeeze a few more nickels from the middle class. Even though it adds just a few more bucks to their wealth and hurts countless people, they can’t help it. How else to get their drug?

    The other way is power. All those neo-con wars to “change the world” are just attempt to seek external validation for their egos. But what other options do they have?

    To reorganize the economy so everyone works more than ever with no vacations and there is extreme job insecurity and no time for the good life is necessary for them to add a dime to their hoard each year because it’s about external validation and not really money.

    But what if we gave them OTHER ways to get their drug? Like a formal hierarchy of rank and title, opportunity to flaunt their wealth through sumptuous houses and balls and galas and the like.

    This way their drug has MANY sources and they don’t have to concentrate on money and wars and the like.

    Make a kind of twisted sense?

    Of course, this order won’t last either, and eventually the elite will need more and more of their drug, or as often happens, will simply collapse under the weight of their own decay.

    But it is an interesting idea nonetheless that democracy which was an attempt to suppress power ended up making it express itself in more destructive ways.

    Paradoxically, giving the elites exactly what they want may appease them somewhat.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  256. SolontoCroesus says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:19 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @AaronB
    So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.

    Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.

    One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves - talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.

    By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy - so no alliance with a white elite can last.

    Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.

    So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they've always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What's more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.

    With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent - Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .

    With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia,

    Interesting observation about “growing antisemitism in the Asian community.” Some examples would be welcome.

    There’s an Islamophobic little organization composed of current and ex-foreign service officers that operates in Virginian suburbs of DC; it’s able to attract some high-octane guest speakers, mostly from the neocon-right, i.e. James Woolsey, Pete Hoekstra; Sebastian Gorka attends frequently.
    Recently, “Spengler,” David Goldman, addressed the group on the topic, “Will China Overtake the U S as the world’s leading superpower?”

    I assessed much of what Goldman said to have metaphoric, or analogic, implications; for example, when he described how Chinese central authorities can pinpoint and triangulate every Chinaman by his iPhone signal and networks, supplemented with ubiquitous CCTV, I recognize that USA spy agencies — government and private –can do the same, and also that Israel has access to every single bit of such intelligence.

    In other words, Israelish operatives are already two or three steps ahead of vanilla Americans in their plans to take charge — rather, to continue their function as overlords of USA politics, finance, and culture, and will do this by ‘partnering’ with China, to the detriment of USA if the situation demands, as China “overtakes the US as leading superpower.” (As Atzmon has stated, Jews have centuries of experience taking charge of other cultures, i.e. Poland — Heinrich Graetz offers keen, if scathing, insight into Jewish predations on Polish culture).
    Based on only a few anecdotal data points, Chinese in USA tend to admire Jews/Israelish and do business with them; some may seek to inter-marry. As Goldman said, many Chinese in USA are highly driven; Jews used to have that drive, but it may have become watered down as the generations become more comfortable.

    I don’t see a ‘white’ cohort that is similarly driven to compete with Asians.

    To the best of my knowledge, Chinese in USA are not actively involved in subverting US culture and, especially, religious institutions, but Israelists most certainly are.

    Over the past month or so I’ve studied three or four Christian denominations in their response to “Charlottesville.” I’m not a scholar, just a guy with a keyboard and an out-of-control sense of curiosity; what I think I observed across these four different groups was ADL playing a very active role in managing Black leaders of major religious organizations to delegitimize the white members of those religious organizations. The response of whites-in-the-pews has been pathetic. Sad. Disgusting. Eager to participate in their own destruction.

    Read More
    • Replies: @AaronB
    Unfortunately I have only anecdotal evidence. But it seems like a very real trend to me.

    Asians start out admiring Jews - until they are exposed to their tactics, and they realize that their prominence is not a result of mere talent. I have seen this pattern play out multiple times. Asians in Asia tend to be more admiring of Jews than those in America who know them.

    As for a driven white cohort, I believe it exists but for historical reasons it is smaller and less driven than either Jews or Asians - but this is changing. The overwhelming nature of white success has given whites a sense they could rest on their laurels for a while, and the destruction of the world wars has made them aware of the dangers of too much "drive".

    This is undoubtedly also a reason why ambitious whites were so easily absorbed into the Jewish cultural system.

    However, as whites are becoming disadvantaged, this is all changing.

    The challenge is for whites to create societies free from undue influence from Jews or Asians without becoming as driven as them and thus reproducing the pathologies of ambition and excessive drive.

    One way may be to tempt white elites back into the fold while accommodating their need for elite status and thus tempering their self destructive ambition, and presenting a united front that seeks domination over no one but also to be dominated by no one.

    Remember, there are massively more high IQ whites than there are Jews. The question is one of organization and discipline - which in turn depend on goals.

    And remember too a big tool in the Jewish kit is an understanding of the psychology of ego - by forfeiting such understanding in the move towards egalitarianism white societies may have made it easy to peel off their ambitious elites.
    , @ChuckOrloski
    SolontoCroesus humbly & a tad misleadingly confessed: "I am just a guy with a keyboard and an out-of-control sense of curiosity..."

    Hi S2C,

    As P.G.'s article topic is B.D.S. movement and the "right thing to do," I want to touch base with you on a WW II popular Jewish movement that made an appeal to "Boycott German goods."

    How history curiously repeats in reverse?

    As today is Ash Wednesday, please consider viewing Brother Nathanael's fascinating video (linked below), titled "Hitler's Consultation of the doomed." The Brother includes a warning issued by renowned (but near forgotten) historian, Oswald Spengler.

    https://youtu.be/EfyUeCrH89s

    Am sincerely saddened to see so many Catholic believers "in-the-pews" today who are, "Eager to participate in their own destruction."

    Wish you well, S2C.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  257. skrik says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:23 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @AaronB
    So then the challenge would be, for white societies to get better at offering the ambitious among them the chance to validate their egos.

    Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system.

    One small ray of hope is that increasingly, Jews are withholding validation from whites and keeping it for themselves - talented and ambitious whites are increasingly finding that the mere fact that they are white is a handicap.

    By no longer offering ambitious whites validation, the alliance may break down. This seems to be a historical pattern between Jews and elite whites. Alliance, followed by bitter enmity. According to Jewish culture, Jews must have unrivalled supremacy - so no alliance with a white elite can last.

    Today, Jews are trying to form alliances with Asians and Mexicans against whites, in a pincer movement that utilizes both ends of the social spectrum. If they succeeded in displacing whites, they would then turn against their Asian allies, by strengthening their alliance with the lower end of the social spectrum.

    So far, historically, when Jews have made their bid for supremacy against white elites, they've always lost. There are signs this will happen again. What's more, Jews seem to have badly miscalculated with regard to Asians.

    With exposure to Jewish tactics, there is growing anti-Semitism in the Asian community, as I can personally attest. In addition, Asians in America represent a massive power bloc of their co-ethnic in Asia, and are not, like white elites, a fragment that can be detached from its larger group by offering them validation they cannot get among their co-ethnic to the same extent - Asian culture offers ample validation for its ambitious elite, who have no need to seek out Jews .

    Jewish culture offers the insecure the opportunity to get validation. Ambitious whites will naturally gravitate towards such a system and abandon their own system

    Well, all I