Attacking Iran

Observers of developments in the Middle East have long taken it as a given that the United States and Israel are seeking for an excuse to attack Iran. The recently terminated conference in Warsaw had that objective, which was clearly expressed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but it failed to rally European and Middle Eastern states to support the cause. On the contrary, there was strong sentiment coming from Europe in particular that normalizing relations with Iran within the context of the 2015 multi party nuclear agreement is the preferred way to go both to avoid a major war and to prevent nuclear weapons proliferation.
There are foundations in Washington, all closely linked to Israel and its lobby in the U.S., that are wholly dedicated to making the case for war against Iran. They seek pretexts in various dark corners, including claims that Iran is cheating on its nuclear program, that it is developing ballistic missiles that will enable it to deliver its secret nuclear warheads onto targets in Europe and even the United States, that it is an oppressive, dictatorial government that must be subjected to regime change to liberate the Iranian people and give them democracy, and, most stridently, that is provoking and supporting wars and threats against U.S. allies all throughout the Middle East.
Dissecting the claims about Iran, one might reasonably counter that rigorous inspections by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirm that Tehran has no nuclear weapons program, a view that is supported by the U.S. intelligence community in its recent Worldwide Threat Assessment. Beyond that, Iran’s limited missile program can be regarded as largely defensive given the constant threats from Israel and the U.S. and one might well accept that the removal of the Iranian government is a task best suited for the Iranian people, not delivered through military intervention by a foreign power that has been starving the country through economic warfare. And as for provoking wars in the Middle East, look to the United States and Israel, not Iran.
So the hawks in Washington, by which one means National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and, apparently President Donald Trump himself when the subject is Iran, have been somewhat frustrated by the lack of a clear casus belli to hang their war on. No doubt prodded by Netanyahu, they have apparently revived an old story to give them what they want, even going so far as to develop an argument that would justify an attack on Iran without a declaration of war while also lacking any imminent threat from Tehran to justify a preemptive strike.
What may be the new Iran policy was recently outlined in a Washington Times article, which unfortunately has received relatively little attention from either the media, the punditry or from the few policymakers themselves who have intermittently been mildly critical of Washington’s propensity to strike first and think about it afterwards.
The article is entitled “Exclusive: Iran-al Qaeda alliance May Provide Legal Rationale for U.S. military strikes.” The article’s main points should be taken seriously by anyone concerned over what is about to unfold in the Persian Gulf because it is not just the usual fluff emanating from the hubris-induced meanderings of some think tank, though it does include some of that. It also cites government officials by name and others who are not named but are clearly in the administration.
As an ex-CIA case officer who worked on the Iran target for a number of years, I was shocked when I read the Times’ article, primarily because it sounded like a repeat of the fabricated intelligence that was used against both Iraq and Iran in 2001 through 2003. It is based on the premise that war with Iran is desirable for the United States and, acting behind the scenes, Israel, so it is therefore necessary to come up with an excuse to start it. As the threat of terrorism is always a good tactic to convince the American public that something must be done, that is what the article tries to do and it is particularly discouraging to read as it appears to reflect opinion in the White House.
As I have been writing quite critically about the CIA and the Middle East for a number of years, I am accustomed to considerable push-back from former colleagues. But in this case, the calls and emails I received from former intelligence officers who shared my experience of the Middle East and had read the article went strongly the other way, condemning the use of both fake and contrived intelligence to start another unnecessary war.
The article states that Iran is supporting al Qaeda by providing money, weapons and sanctuary across the Middle East to enable it to undertake new terrorist attacks. It is doing so in spite of ideological differences because of a common enemy: the United States. Per the article and its sources, this connivance has now “evolved into an unacceptable global security threat” with the White House intent on “establishing a potential legal justification for military strikes against Iran or its proxies.”
One might reasonably ask why the United States cares if Iran is helping al Qaeda as both are already enemies who are lying on the Made in U.S.A. chopping block waiting for the ax to fall. The reason lies in the Authorization to Use Military Force, originally drafted post 9/11 to provide a legal fig leaf to pursue al Qaeda worldwide, but since modified to permit also going after “associated groups.” If Iran is plausibly an associated group then President Trump and his band of self-righteous maniacs egged on by Netanyahu can declare “bombs away Mr. Ayatollah.” And if Israel is involved, there will be a full benediction coming from Congress and the media. So is this administration both capable and willing to start a major war based on bullshit? You betcha!
The Times suggests how it all works as follows: “Congressional and legal sources say the law may now provide a legal rationale for striking Iranian territory or proxies should President Trump decide that Tehran poses a looming threat to the U.S. or Israel and that economic sanctions are not strong enough to neutralize the threat.” The paper does not bother to explain what might constitute a “looming threat” to the United States from puny Iran but it is enough to note that Israel, as usual, is right in the middle of everything and, exercising its option of perpetual victim-hood, it is apparently threatened in spite of its nuclear arsenal and overwhelming regional military superiority guaranteed by act of the U.S. Congress.
Curiously, though several cited administration officials wedded to the hard-line against Iran because it is alleged to be the “world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism” were willing to provide their opinions on the Iran-al Qaeda axis, the authors of the recent Worldwide Threat Assessment issued by the intelligence community apparently have never heard of it. The State Department meanwhile sees an Iranian pipeline moving al Qaeda’s men and money to targets in central and south Asia, though that assessment hardly jives with the fact that the only recent major attack attributed to al Qaeda was carried out on February 13th in southeastern Iran against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a bombing that killed 27 guardsmen.
The State annual threat assessment also particularly condemns Iran for funding groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, both of which are, not coincidentally, enemies of Israel who would care less about “threatening” the United States but for the fact that it is constantly meddling in the Middle East on behalf of the Jewish state.
And when in doubt, the authors of the article went to “old reliable,” the leading neocon think tank the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, which, by the way, works closely with the Israeli government and never, ever has criticized the state of democracy in Israel. One of its spokesmen was quick off the mark: ““The Trump administration is right to focus on Tehran’s full range of malign activities, and that should include a focus on Tehran’s long-standing support for al Qaeda.”
Indeed, the one expert cited in the Times story who actually is an expert and examined original documents rather than reeling off approved government and think tank talking points contradicted the Iran-al Qaeda narrative. “Nelly Lahoud, a former terrorism analyst at the U.S. Military Academy and now a New America Foundation fellow, was one of the first to review documents seized from bin Laden’s hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan. She wrote in an analysis for the Atlantic Council this fall that the bin Laden files revealed a deep strain of skepticism and hostility toward the Iranian regime, mixed with a recognition by al Qaeda leaders of the need to avoid a complete break with Tehran. In none of the documents, which date from 2004 to just days before bin Laden’s death, ‘did I find references pointing to collaboration between al Qaeda and Iran to carry out terrorism,’ she concluded.”
So going after Iran is the name of the game even if the al Qaeda story is basically untrue. The stakes are high and whatever has to be produced, deduced or fabricated to justify a war is fair game. Iran and terrorism? Perfect. Let’s try that one out because, after all, invading Iran will be a cakewalk and the people will be in the streets cheering our tanks as they roll by. What could possibly go wrong?
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected].
Israel, the World’s Richest Beggar.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blue_Boy
‘Let’s try that one out because, after all, invading Iran will be a cakewalk and the people will be in the streets cheering our tanks as they roll by. What could possibly go wrong?’
The irresponsible vermin promoting this nonsense simply don’t care how wildly improbable their scenario is. They just don’t think that far ahead.
It’s hard to decide which to focus on; the blatant stupidity or the sheer evil.
I follow the twitter of FDD’s head son of a bitch, Mark Dubowitz, a real psycho Jewzio.
Following the NeoJews on twitter is one way to keep up with what they doing.
Evil ideas expressed without profanity or passion is the epitome of true evil….and you will see plenty of it from them.
Tweets by mdubowitz
The key to this mess is Europe. The European powers allowed World War II to unfold by wringing their hands rather than taking a stand while Hitler built up his forces, threatened his neighbors and bit off chunks of their territory. The EU is similarly paralysed with fear of the true global aggressor today residing in Washington as it enlarges its military empire by annexing into NATO every compliant grand duchy like Montenegro or failed polyglot state like Ukraine still at loose ends in Eastern Europe. Tiny countries (Macedonia) are even forced to change their names to “qualify” for admission into Washington’s street gang, and reluctantly do so under much duress. Rather than oppose Washington’s insane and dangerous policy on Venezuela, Iran or the INF treaty, the fools headquartered in Brussels accommodate the bully’s every whim.
The process will not stop until it escalates into World War III unless the Europeans wake up, screw up some courage and kick the Yanks out of their tranquil little inbred peninsula. The Yanks are not protecting them, they are exploiting them, damaging them economically and making them targets of Russian nukes as part of an insane grudge match they insist on playing out against several EurAsian nations. The first step our pale brethren on the continent need to take is to retire the entire leadership of what former de-facto President Cheney called “Old Europe.” Merkel, May, and Macron should be the first to get their burials at sea like Osama did. Then the European armies should shut the American bases and escort their personnel onto transport ships back to the new world. Or are they afraid the Americans would kick their asses and continue to rule Europe even into the next life? The entire world will get there soon enough if Europeans do nothing about the American menace.
Every day I expect to see news of some event ( false flag) that will give Trump’s Jews cover for a US attack on Iran.
Think they won’t do it?…….look at everything they’ve done in the past. They would do it. Because they’ve done it over and over and always gotten away with it.
In any case US needs a proxy group to attack Iran. Who could be interested?
And it has been more than threats: the Stuxnet virus and Mossad assassinations. While I think even Trump may be reasonably nervous about a potential attack, if he has cheerleaders like Kushner, Friedman, MBS, AIPAC, et al, it does seem almost a certainty. Is this not what NSA Bolton has been waiting for most of his career?
And the neocon media crew will likely be out in full force soon doing their “mushroom cloud” thing.
I saw Rubin, Boot, Pletka, Todd in shock over what Rep Omar had said. Poor David Brooks felt the Democrats had “slapped him the face (PBS Newshour).”
Democrats need to be talking about this early. They can’t let this happen. As for the GOP…I’m sure the words at the AIPAC convention will be supportive.
The patent absurdity of the ‘indispensable nation,’, in one administration, making peace with Iran and then, in the very next (on the basis of no palpable facts) making war, should eventually wake even the most catatonic to the monstrous activities that have led us to this point.
I suspect that this (seemingly imminent) attack on Iran will, also become the noose to hang Trump with. Thus, the Neocons, with Stalinesque subtlety will have killed two birds with one shot.
I am not convinced by the responses to prior queries about Israel’s responsibility in these matters.
Iran is two countries away from Israel, so they are not neighbors by any stretch. It is a bit much to say that Israel is instigating various confrontations between the US and Iran, and that Israel is making the US do anything.
There is a reason the anti-Israel narrative never gains much purchase amongst the American mainstream. The illogic behind the claims are just to much for thinking people to believe.
Thanks,
-Ira Rabinowitz
Well now that most everyone knows Trump’s ME policy on Iran is run by his ZioJews .
We would be remiss in not mentioning the “other foreign lobby”….the Cuban exiles…..who are all very interested in Venezuela.
I challenge anyone to find anything done by congress or Trump that was done for average Americans.
I challenge anyone to find anyone involved in our foreign policy that isn’t ethnically connected to a foreign country or paid by a foreign country’s supporters. Hell if you look at their bios half of them weren’t even born in the US.
https://www.univision.com/univision-news/latin-america/what-triggered-the-escalation-of-us-venezuela-policy
What triggered the escalation of US-Venezuela policy?
For two decades the US was powerless to alter the course of Venezuela’s socialist rule. But, in recent weeks Trump has turned the screws on the Maduro regime. So, what changed? How a casual meeting at Trump Tower and a photo op at the White House, dovetailed with the
https://www.univision.com/univision-news/latin-america/what-triggered-the-escalation-of-us-venezuela-policy
What triggered the escalation of US-Venezuela policy?
For two decades the US was powerless to alter the course of Venezuela’s socialist rule. But, in recent weeks Trump has turned the screws on the Maduro regime. So, what changed? How a casual meeting at Trump Tower and a photo op at the White House, dovetailed with the evolving crisis inside Venezuela
Two days after taking office in January 2017 President Donald Trump surprised White House staff by asking for a briefing on Venezuela. At the time, Fernando Cutz was on the National Security Council staff as the President’s Director for South America.
“For whatever reason, and honestly I don’t know what the reason was, but President Trump started on Day One, literally on Day One, asking about Venezuela. So, it was a priority of his from the very start,” Cutz told a forum at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank, after he left government last year.
Cutz didn’t know, but the seed was planted a few days before Trump’s inauguration during a casual meeting at Trump Tower in New York. Trump had invited some South Florida friends to pay him a visit, among them Freddy Balsera, a Cuban American Democrat, who represented the real estate mogul on several South Florida golf projects.
During the meeting, Trump asked Balsera for some advice on what South Floridians would like to see from his presidency, according to witnesses. Balsera mentioned taking a tougher line on the Maduro regime in Venezuela, adding it would have bipartisan support and could make for a good foreign policy victory
The president’s son-in-law and close advisor, Jared Kushner, was in the room and his ears picked up, the sources said. Balsera told Trump and Kushner about Venezuela’s most famous political prisoner: Leopoldo Lopez. And he had a suggestion: “You should meet with his wife, Lilian Tintori,” he said.
That’s precisely what happened a few weeks later, courtesy of another Cuban American – a Republican this time – Senator Marco Rubio
Rubio’s influence has also grown since that White House visit with Lilian Tintori. Despite calling him ‘Little Marco’ during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has now taken to heaping President Donald Trump has lately taken to heaping praise on his former presidential rival
“I do listen a lot to Senator Rubio on Venezuela, it’s close to his heart,” Trump told a small group of reporters representing regional news outlets last month.
Rubio was also instrumental in bringing into the government some key Cuban Americans; Mauricio Claver-Carone at the NSC. Another John Barsa, is awaiting confirmation to lead USAID’s operations in Latin America. Claver-Carone is a longtime activist on Cuba policy and staunch backer of the economic embargo against Havana’s communist government]
Otto Reich, another conservative Cuban American and former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela says the Trump administration clearly has Cuba in its sights.
“I think that what they are preparing in the government is first of all to use the fall of the Venezuelan dictatorship that has financed so much violence and subversion in the hemisphere, to later bring about changes, transitions in Cuba and Nicaragua,”
White House to appoint Cuba hardliner to head Latin America policy
Mauricio Claver-Carone, a vocal critic of the Obama administration’s engagement with Cuba, is taking over as the National Security Council’s influential director for Latin America policy.
IMO it’s not enough. They need to get the US public on board (uninformed, stupid and apathetic as they are).
What’s needed is a direct False Flag attack killing US citizens – preferably US servicemen. Something like a staged attack on the 5th Fleet in the Gulf.
‘Devastating news:’ 5th Fleet commander found dead in Bahrain.
https://www.stripes.com/news/middle-east/devastating-news-5th-fleet-commander-found-dead-in-bahrain-1.558885
What kind of internal conflicts couldn’t he resolve?
Israel will get what it wants. Americans are distracted by games of racism, hoaxes, and other Communist activities. The “Think Tanks” controlled by Neocon Jews and their associates want eternal war for the War Industry and money flow into the banker’s coffers. The resulting wars will cause the USA and other nations to go deeper in debt and this will cause the destruction of more societies around the world.
America and the world are in serious jeopardy because a fake terrorist attack and a news media controlled by the same people will easily dispense the “war drug” of the week and we will start our insanity all over again.
An excellent piece.
Just solid stuff.
But in a world of America attacking countries over non-existent weapons of mass destruction or over supposed destruction of democracy, both plainly false claims, does it make any difference?
America will do what it wants to do. Simply because it can.
That is just how bullies behave.
But on the positive side . . . attacking Iran militarily will likely be the final misadventure of the Anglo-Zionist empire.
Most people are unaware of the surprise attack and aggressive war in August 1941 waged against Iran by “good guys” Churchill and Stalin.
From Wiki
“The Iranian warship Babr (Tiger) after being shelled and sunk by the Australian sloop HMAS Yarra during the surprise attack on Iran in August 1941”
“1950s era Iranian postage stamp illustrating the Iranian warship Palang (Leopard). The British Royal Navy sank the Palang while it was moored at an Abadan pier during the surprise attack on Iran in August 1941“
Compare this surprise attack on Iran to Japan’s bombing Hawaii with a few puny aircraft carriers.
Iran was far more “Neutral” in August 1941 than the US was in December of that year. Britain and Australia preemptively destroyed the Iranian Navy, just as Japan had tried to do to the US months later, do London and Birmingham deserve to be nuked too? Of course Iran wasn’t the only neutral country Churchill invaded either. Churchill waged aggressive war against neutral Iceland and Norway too.
Hitler had neutral Switzerland surrounded from May 1940 on. He never demanded that the Swiss expel all citizens of the Allied countries, let alone force them to expel from Switzerland the sworn enemies of Germany, the German hating jews.
All these professional military functionaries, formerly called Generals, should all be sent at the front in their wars, to lead their troops instead of sitting cowardly in a bunker.
Its a shame, Alexandert the Great did not sit in a bunker at home, he led his troops as far as India.
Well, it might also be the final misadventure of Homo (not so) sapiens.
Jewish Privilege.
We’re All Debt Slaves – Here’s Why.
I Owe You Money: Greatest Scam Never Told.
Indeed, but when great masses of people are “living” in tents in public parks and shelters, relying on handouts for food etc they will be all the more receptive to a NWO “solution” to their problems, which has likely been the goal from the get-go.
Dang it. Wrong pic, not of the Palang Here is a better one:
“August 25, 1941, the HMS Shoreham trained her forward gun battery on the Iranian warship Palang, which was moored peacefully at an Abadan pier. A moment later, a shell slammed into the Palang, the explosion engulfing the vessel in a ball of fire and smoke.”
You have to be kidding. You’re re-spouting nearly century old war propaganda as fact. You need to go back and read the article and focus on the parts where pretexts are made up.
Here, start with this.:
This is not the first time you (I think it has been you before) have posted a totally misleading link to the Wikipedia article on the Blue Boy painting. Are you trying to give everyone the counterintuitive impression that Wikipedia is salvaging Israel?
Saying that Iran sponsors Al-Qeada is one, just one, of our Globalist Anglo-Zionists Empire’s versions of teaching the masses that sometimes 2+2 might equal 4, but other times it equals 5, and others still it equals 3. The answer is that it equals whatever Big Brother says it equals at that moment.
What a load of bilious hogwash. First of all, Hitler was merely trying to get the Germans the rights that had been promised to her when she agreed to the Armistice and threw out the Kaiser. But instead of self determination, the Anglo-Zionists broke up Germany and gave the Germans hyperinflation, perversion and starvation. Hitler was merely delivering to Germans what was stolen at Versailles.
But where you really venture into the fever swamp is when you claim the Europe should stop the US. First of all there is no European army, only Zato, which is effectively the Rothschild army. This is because Europe and the EU are ZOG, just like England, Canada, Australia and the US.
There will be no end to these insane wars for Eretz Israel until boobus Americanus, which includes you, wake up.
Excellent article. And a clear indication of how, unfortunately, history keeps repeating itself.
Very true.
I wonder what motivates them to put so much effort to concoct various pretexts including conspiracy theories to justify their actions when they consistently manage to do what they want anyway.
I sure wish someone could come up with a way to foil the morons and failing that, to punish them appropriately, but that’s not likely to be in the cards. Damn
Now we can see probably the main reason tRump was picked to run for president; this escalation of the war on Iran, with further encirclement of Russia, was the plan all along. With him, there seemed to be a chance it wouldn’t happen, but with the Cackling War Hag, it was obvious from the start so no cover there. We can bet tRump will claim, and some will believe (rationalize), that the devil made him do it.
Thanks for the tweets renfro.
I saw the news of Iran’s FM Zarif’s resignation yesterday and I was immediately alarmed. If Zarif is actually removed from power a Western educated man with TV charisma will be taken off the ‘airs’. Iran will lose a big positive public relations asset with Zarif’s departure to the glee of Netanyahu and the rabid Zionists in Isra-hell and here in Trump’s administration and the Beltway. Bad news.
I agree. Who’d be stupid enough to “ally” themselves with the money bags “one world” crowd after seeing so many others get tossed under the bus?
The narcissistic fool and likely fall guy doesn’t seem to have a clue that he’ll be tossed away like the used tissue paper that he is when he’s outlived his usefulness.
It appears that you’ve mistaken this thread for some kind of comedy site. But hey, thanks for the laughs!
Before interacting with this “Wizard of Oz” character, be aware that the same person also appears to have posted as “Anon[436].” See under Mr. Derbyshire’s February 15, 2019, article comment ## 28, 42, 43, 44, 68, 122.
How about Mujahadeen Ul Haq, Al Qaida, ISIS, Kurds, or whatever combo of local and imported criminals and terrorists disguised as dissidents, insurgents, freedom fighters. They’ve done that often enough in the past, just a matter of repeating.
Didn’t someone mention to ignore this Thomm aka Ira Rabinowitz (what a name for a subcon Indian lol) or just press on “Troll” as he doesn’t seek to engage in any meaningful debate? Or was it regarding Tyron 2? Or maybe both deserve boycotting?
Still I’m not complaining – I like your comment.
Trump is the lap dog of the Chabad-Lubavitch sect of Zionist Judaism, just as Putin is. The world will only continue it’s death spiral as long as this is the case.
Chabad, also known as Lubavitch, Habad and Chabad-Lubavitch[1] (Hebrew: חב”ד), is an Orthodox Jewish, Hasidic movement. Chabad is one of the world’s well-known Hasidic movements, particularly for its outreach activities. It is one of the largest Hasidic groups[2][3][4] and Jewish religious organizations in the world.[5][6]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chabad
The war of the month :
February 2019 : Venezuela
March 2019 : Iran ?
Following months candidates : North Korea , Irak , Siria , Somalia , Libia , Mali , China , Russia , Ukraina , Turkey , Pakistan , Yemen , the EU …. ?????
The world is a battle field ! , vote your candidates for the spring and summer season wars of the month . Join the marines , visit exotic lands , meet exotic people and kill them .
The fact is that AL CIADA aka ISIS and off shoots there of , are in fact a creation of the Zionist controlled U.S. and Israel and Britain and have been used as the excuse to destroy the Mideast for Zionist Israel. The fact also is that ISRAEL and the Zionist controlled U.S. deep state did 911 and every thinking American knows it and the Zionists not only got away with it but plunged America into 18 years of unending war in the Zionist slaughter houses in the Mideast!
Congress aka the lower house of the Knesset is controlled by the dual citizen Zionists and their AIPAC and congress is but an extension of the Knesset in fact and deed and is a disgrace to patriotic Americans! Congress would go along with attacking Canada if that was what the Zionist wanted and in the case of Iran our Zionist puppet Trump and all his Zionists will at some point bomb Iran and bring Russia in on Irans side and produce WWIII which the Zionist have been trying to start for decades!
We have not been in control of the U.S. government since 1913 when the Zionist got their privately owned FED and IRS through a corrupt congress and a corrupt POTUS and now the chickens have come home to roost and we are a Zionist plantation and we goyim are slaves on this plantation.
I was intrigued at seeing “news” of a Shiite – Sunni collaboration. I was under the impression that the two camps despised each other.
Purim time is what we have to watch out for this war. Purim is beloved by these Zcrazies. 1991 on Iraq ended on Purim with warplane bombing massacre of 175000 surrendering Iraqi troops. 2003 war on Iraq started on Purim. Bush II said it would the time of our Zchoosing. 2011 war on Libya started on Purim.
The month of Purim is Adar. There are two Adars in Jewish leap years. This year is a Jewish leap year, so there are two Adars. Adar I is from Feb. 4, sundown, – March 6. Adar II is from March 6, sundown, to April 5.
Adar I had a Purim Katan, a minor Purim, the 14th day of Adar, on Feb. 19. What happened on Feb. 19 the relates to Zio control? The Jewish graves were found to have swastikas on them.
https://news.sky.com/story/swastikas-painted-on-jewish-graves-in-french-cemetery-11642046
“Swastikas and antisemitic slogans have been smeared on about 90 graves in a Jewish cemetery in France, local officials said.
The graffiti appeared in the cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, overnight on Tuesday – hours before planned nationwide marches against a rise in antisemitic attacks.”
Here is what Purim Katan is in the Jewish calendar.
https://www.chabad.org/search/keyword_cdo/kid/2699/jewish/Purim-Katan.htm
“Purim Katan: (lit. “Minor Purim”); semi-festive day in the intercalated first month of Adar in a leap year, whose date corresponds to the date in which Purim is actually celebrated that year in the following month of Adar “
Adar II starts on March 6 at sundown. There are two days of celebrations which are called Rosh Chodesh Adar – March 7 and March 8. This is the regular Purim month with the real Purim. Purim is three days of celebration. It starts on sundown March 19 with Erev Purim, Ta’aint Esther, the Feast of Esther. The day celebration is March 20. Sundown March 20 starts Purim itself. The day celebration is March 21. Sundown March 21 is Shushan Purim and day celebration is March 22. It is celebrated in walled towns such a Jerusalem.
Purim theme has been a central theme for the wars in the middle east. 1991 war on Iraq ended on Purim day with the US warplane bombing massacre of 175000 surrendering Iraqi troops. 2003 war on Iraq started on Purim. 2011 war on Libya started on Purim. The first Purim was in Iran. Iran is the goldmine for these Zcrazy neocons, a Purim jackpot.
This article is about the connection to Purim for the 1991 and 2003 war on Iraq.
https://www.meaningfullife.com/connection-between-purim-and-gulf-war/
“Persian Gulf War I in 1991 ended on Purim.
The ultimatum to Iraq today is for Purim eve.
Too many Persian dots to ignore.”
Purim 2011 was on Erev Purim March 19, Purim March 20 and Shushan Purim March 21
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/20/world/africa/20libya.html
TRIPOLI, Libya — American and European forces began a broad campaign of strikes against the government of Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi on Saturday, unleashing warplanes and missiles in a military intervention on a scale not seen in the Arab world since the Iraq war.
The mission to impose a United Nations-sanctioned no-fly zone and keep Colonel Qaddafi from using air power against beleaguered rebel forces was portrayed by Pentagon and NATO officials as under French and British leadership.
As you should have heard, a terrorist army has been imported into Europe in recent years. And if you call out this obvious fact, you will be cruzified.
The only valid point about your Hitler comparison is that those who prepared this mess took just as much care for the details as those people who installed a maniac as dictator in Germany back then.
If European leaders were to decide that it is time to act independently a couple thousand mad men will swing into action.
Good information, thx renfro.
But surely you’re just repeating what is broadcast repeatedly on USA’s full spectrum communications networks, right?
Sep 11, 2011 General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries In Five Years
“This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” I said, “Is it classified?” He said, “Yes, sir.” I said, “Well, don’t show it to me.” And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, “You remember that?” He said, “Sir, I didn’t show you that memo! I didn’t show it to you!”
July 23, 2006 Secret 2001 Pentagon Plan to Attack Lebanon
Bush’s Plan for “Serial War” revealed by General Wesley Clark. “[The] Five-year campaign plan [includes]… a total of seven countries, beginning with Iraq, then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iran, Somalia and Sudan” (Pentagon official quoted by General Wesley Clark) According to General Wesley Clark–the Pentagon, by late 2001.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-2001-pentagon-plan-to-attack-lebanon/2797
Interestingly, Anon # 424 wrote: ‘The war of the month :
February 2019 : Venezuela
March 2019 : Iran ?”
Hello, Mr # 424.
As you know, the ‘Merikan public is now merely given a tawdry explanation as to the “Homeland’s” need to do military regime-change in Venezuela.😕
Regrettably, the popular/unpopular PreZident t-Rump’s super🙌business-brain easily plonks mere “Homeland” citizen dissent, and voilà, the politically Zio-united Neoconservative/Neocon-liberals always get their war(s).😞
As to the March 2019 date, identified above, and the allied t-Rump / Netanyahu agenda’s lunge for starting war upon Iran:
Regrettably, Mr. # 424, undertaking this unnecessary & immoral criminal war is well underway, and simply awaits international Jewry’s big-bang “go” signal.
Speaking respectfully & in addition, I for one don’t think even a patented Zio “False Flag” terror attack is really needed now for getting a majority of ‘Merikans on a warpath against Iran.😟 Decades ago, such unholy agendas were already carved in fracked (PNAC) shale-stone.🙌
Thnks very much for your valuable comment, Mr. 424!
Post scriptum: 1979, September — The former-Israeli Chief of Intelligence Isser Harel, predicted with (extraordinary accuracy) the events of 9/11 to Michael D. Evans, a rabid American Zionist, as Harel conveyed to him how Arab terrorists will attack NYC’s tallest building.😈 Sadly shameless, and advantageous to Likud Netanyahu, the collective American mind & vital humane conscience is regrettably reduced to t-Rubble.
Jul 9, 2016 An Australian in Iran April 2016
This was my second trip to Iran, my first being in 2011. Both times have been an amazing experience and nothing like the media would have you believe. An extremely friendly and hospitable nation.
If by some Miracle of Jesus, that a Nuclear War should happen, Please let the land known as Israel be turned into a sheet of glass, so that its inhabitants can witness the clarity of the Almighty.
Pay attention, folks.
“or proxies” means Hamas and/or Hezbollah.
“or Israel” is self-explanatory.
My opinion?
This dog will not hunt.
I have few doubts there are some tangential sympathies between the Al Qaeda, as understood through the early days of the Muslim Brotherhood prior to the return of the Shah, etc.
But to date no evidence has indicates that Iran had any planning or operational relationship hand in the events of 9/11.
Minus any such actual data — an attack against Iran remains unwarranted.
Let’s face it. Iran is under attack for the last forty years by the mass murderers and rapist American ‘leaders’ who are mainly under control of the Jewish mafia dicks.
This is a dark spot on the face of Americans and America.
The criminal jewish mafia and its extension criminal trump family must be wiped off the map, All Options are on the table.
The criminal Jewish mafia is playing against Iran, now, is mainly ECONOMIC SANCTIONS where has kept Iran poor for the interest of the criminal Jewish dicks where should be chopped off. These criminals have killed millions of people by waging wars using governments who are corrupt. The hands of Jewish mafia in the WWI, WWII and the 9/11 is undeniable.
How long do you want to wait before waking up and destroy them all? They must be wiped off the map for the sake of peace on earth. As long as these terrorists are ruling the world, there won’t be peace. These are criminals, mass murderers, thieves, rapists who steal other people’d resources by starving them to death. It is the time these criminal be dead.
The Jewish gang that is running the United states and dummies in the US, are located at the treasury department, forcing illegal sanctions against Iranian people are criminal Zionist jews where should be executed.
All these Jewish mass murderers are appointed by the fifth column ‘president’ Trump where he is implementing Jewish mafia orders.
This is called treason and he and his family are traitors. All around him are Zionist jews like himself.
What was the fault of the Rosenberg family who were EXECUTED? Nothing. They were framed for the sake of the cold war. But the real traitor is The criminal trump family, a member of the Jewish mafia in the business of sex trafficking, organ trafficking, drug trafficking and whore houses have done far more criminal acts that they deserve to be treated like the Tzar family.
The Jewish mafia gang who pushes economic sanctions to kill targeted population and children are all mass murderers where ICC should execute them. But Icc is a western tool in the service of the Jewish mafia. These judges are guilty of crimes against humanity and all with the jewish mafia and their servants should be executed.
Secretary of treasury is Steven Mnuchin, a criminal Jewish mafia and the deputy secretary of the treasury is Sigal Pearl Mandelker, a criminal Jewish mafia who as usual claims her parents were ‘survivors’, but this criminal is seeking to kill Iranian people to expand jewish power using a stooge and illiterate criminal like Trump, Clintons and the first ‘black’ president, all mass murderes.
The web site writes:
[Sigal P. Mandelker was confirmed as Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence on June 21, 2017.
Under Secretary Mandelker is charged with developing and implementing U.S. government strategies to combat terrorist financing and money laundering, as well as other policies and programs to fight financial crime. She oversees the operation and coordinates actions of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA), and the Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes (TFFC). In this role, she leverages the Department’s unique regulatory and enforcement functions to help safeguard the financial system from illicit use and combat terrorist financiers, weapons of mass destruction proliferators, human rights abusers and corrupt actors, money launderers, drug kingpins, and other national security threats.]
The other member of this terrorist organization where is under CONTROL OF THE JEWISH MAFIA AND THEIR STOOGE Trump, are the following. All are Jewish mafia
[The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced two additions to the senior leadership team in its Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI). Isabel “Izzy” Patelunas was sworn in this morning as Assistant Secretary for TFI’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA). Andrea Gacki was named permanent Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), after serving as Acting Director since May of this year.]
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm486
The deputy secretary of Tresuary, Jewish mafia Mandelker gave a propaganda speech at the AIPAC for the mafia. She said:
[The Iranian regime is wreaking havoc on the Middle East and beyond. Iran continues to pursue ballistic missile capabilities in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and it provides a lifeline to the Assad regime as he slaughters his people, including children, and sends millions of refugees to Europe.]
This criminal Zionist jew also claim that Iran working with Taleban, where Taleban is US made. This whore HAS NO SHAME, thus they must be wiped off the map, the sooner the better.
Yesterday, it was announced that Khalilzad, a Jewish servant and mass murderer met with the leader of Taleban and everyone including this Zionist whore were HAPPY and it was NO problem. Only dummies believe the jewish mafia propaganda and they deserved to be destroyed.
Israel’s Fifth Column: Exercising control from inside the government
https://israelpalestinenews.org/israels-fifth-column-exercising-control-from-inside-the-government/
topple the Jewish mafia and its servant trump family, traitors, traitors, traitors
Nice job there Benji!
Great point.
And the US had been “acquiring” islands in the Pacific and building military installations there for a while before the attack on PH as well. Midway and Guam come to mind, and Hawaii had long been under US control via dubious methods such as “regime change” when Queen Lilioukalani was overthrown after she tried to abrogate the Bayonet Constitution imposed on her predecessor by the armed allies of the Doles of pineapple and sugarcane fame.
But hey, them Hawaiians were prob’ly terrists er sumpin and no doubt wantid ta take over da werld!!!!!! 😉
War whore. Well, they sure pay well.
Iran is next to be followed up by Pakistan… game finished!
Broken Scranton but warm greetings, Brother Agent76!
Am delighted you reminded U.R.-commenters about the (following) topic which managed to awaken a small percentage of watchful & vigilant Americans: “Sep 11, 2011 General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries In Five Years.”
Apparent they are behind schedule with a full blown war upon Iran, but not to fret, such is coming soon.
Fyr, in a previous comment #43, I noted how in 1979 Mossad/Shin Bet spymaster, Isser Harel’s having predicted & shared a world-changing terrorist attack upon NYC’s tallest building. 🤕
The article linked below, evidently of French origin (but written in English), is rather uncannily & predictively chilling.
http://www.nicoleguihaume.eu/2017/12/20/israel-did-9-11-all-the-proof-in-the-world/
Am figuring present leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran intuit that there cycle-turn to “go down” is next, and likely look back and regret they did not develop a full-blown nuclear weapon system program. *
Thanks so much, Agent76! The world is watching another war for Israel in-the-making, and you have the noble “balls” to issue a Paul Revere-style scream about it.
* Iran’s regret deepens, given President t-Rump’s will to make KSA a member of the nuclear weapon Club.
Agree, just the same experience I had, I met an extremely hospitable, deeply familiar, polite and cultivated people, leaving in you a longing for returning which remains forever…..not to mention their extraordinary culture, that some of those psychopaths. being unable to differentiate beauty from ugliness, would not mind destroying.
If any, what I found somewhat annoying was the mandatory scarf… ( well, I went in the summer canicle, at the heights of Isfahan I started wearing the scarf the Basque peasant ancient style, covering my hair but leaving my neck free….this way I visited Nasarieh Madrassa, and I must say that the clerics who invited us to have some tea and talk a bit did not seem to give a damn, as soon as my attire was correct…)
I hope you visited Chak-Chak, Abianeh, Darband mountain at North Teheran…, and, of course, the relaxing beautiful gardens….
Thanks to Philip Giraldi for his article.
P.S: I hear that Javad Zarif has resigned…a pity….one of the few wide open sincere smiles in the international foreign relations panorama…I will miss his sense of humour….something we are always short of
The problem with this (sky is falling) analysis is the number of troops available to wage a war over there. We’re in 150 countries with 165,000 people deployed OCONUS. There’s no 150,000 here for this potential war, 150,000 there for that potential war (and the list of wars we’re apparently going to start is pretty long, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela…). And there’s no draft. The composition of a US division has significantly fewer trigger pullers than support people and nobody thinks the mechanics and admin people are going to conquer another country. I think that before indulging in paranoia it would seem like you’d want to be looking for mass mobilizations and significant movements of armored vehicles. You can’t hide it and troops are dumb about social media… None of that’s happening now.
These neocon chickenhawk a-holes are like a parody of Veruca Salt.
“Daddy, I want war with Iran!”
“But, Love, you already have Endless Wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and toys in another dozen countries!”
Evil by proxy: take your pick — Zio-evil or Anglo-evil, the latter the puppet and the former, the undisputed puppeteer. Except it is the puppet that is the donor of its billions of dollars of taxpayer money and the puppeteer the recipient. Hats off to the astuteness of Zionist puppeteers and to the Anglo arm of successive US puppet presidents and administrations for their stupidity. With one certainty in this bizarre relationship: no light at the end of the tunnel.
His point would have been even more valid had he mentioned the maniac and bloody dictators, Lenin and Stalin, although even Lenin had enough brains to stop the war on Germany from his end, and Stalin graciously exterminated a bunch of old Bolshies.
He could have also mentioned that the international bankster Marxists had been preaching violent worldwide “revolution” for many decades before the three named individuals came on the scene.
I don’t suppose the Germans could have rationally felt threatened by the specter of Marxism and it’s rich proponents such as the huge Brit, French, Soviet and American empires, could they have??? I mean, really…!!!
We could describe today’s Iran in similar terms to the following…
Thank you Mr Orloski , I just tried to convey a touch of irony and black humor in my comment .
Being and old man , I am very tired of the permanent war drums beating I have heard all my life , since I was an adolescent , cold wars , war of the 6 days , hot wars , coups , economic wars , propaganda wars …. while the conditions of life of most of the western population has been deteriorating in the last 50 years , at work , in the family , in human relations in general , despite of the technical advancements .
This is absolutely incredible. I am not making this up…a brother I keep up with recently wrote an article about an racial-extremist party becoming more popular in Israel. This party is so far out there, it has been criticized by Zionist groups like the ADL and AJC. However, the brother’s post on Facebook was taken down for violating “hate speech” rules. I’ll let you guys decide:
So apparently, the only groups (as far as Facebook is concerned) that can point out extremists groups rising in Israel are other Jewish groups??!!
Peace.
With the once-prominent Islamic State receding from the spotlight, The Washington Times has learned that the administration is focusing increasingly on the unlikely alliance between Iran and al Qaeda, with what some sources say is an eye toward establishing a potential legal justification for military strikes against Iran or its proxies.
Is this a weaselly statement from the WaPo or what? Is the Washington Post owned totally by the Jew Zionists?
Is the Washington Post an American newspaper or an Israeli rag?
It isn’t a matter of how improbable their scenario is, whether it’s Iraq, Libya, Syria, or Iran, etc…
They know what will result – Old Testament, wrathful levels of slaughter, horrors and misery. Which is exactly what they have in mind, whether it’s Europe or Russia or the Middle East.
It is written.
The ‘cake walk’ bullshit is just blather for the masses.
What they want is what they always want. Death and suffering and (((their))) boot on the neck of their victims for eternity.
https://tse1.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.J8oSfF8aBZHPEyfRiow_cwHaEy&pid=Api
The United States/NATO are nothing more than their rabid dogs unleashed to murder their myriad and well-earned enemies.
Iran is just on a long list of nations/people whom Jewish supremacists want to see crushed and beaten down.
So as to the question of blatant stupidity vs. sheer evil, there really can be no doubt.
Iran’s been months away from a nuclear weapon for what, going on 40 years now? I know, I know, but this time it will be for reelz.
Hey, now that we can draft wymyns, problem solved!
Thank you for our dose of absurd reality-divorced denial for the day. How much do your masters pay you to post such preposterous trollery.
would a coven of rabbis sacraficing a Christian child on primetime convince you? I must be meshugenah!
And Saddam had nothing to do with it, but somehow around 75% of the American public was fooled into believing that Saddam’s Iraq did have a hand in it prior to the invasion in 2003. Pretty incredible what 24/7 non-stop barrage of a single message can do, eh?
I think “war crime” is the more accurate and legal term in our current international framework.
Peace.
“has likely been the goal from the get-go” of what?
Fine work, there, Bro CO! Great link too.
Before the US psychopaths start bombing Iran, Russia and China need to step up to the plate and just tell them NO, your world empire will NOT expand further. I’d rather see the US nuked than to see it kill millions of innocent Persians and wipe out their ancient society.
If war with Iran can somehow be prevented before the coming presidential election, I’d rather see any of the Dems far-left loony candidates elected than to hear the rantings of psychos like Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo for one more day. God, the US and Israel are horrible, evil countries that must be stopped!
You are probably right about Facebook’s discriminatory policy and practice but the censorship of (I presume) the post about “genociding entire generations” doesn’t seem to justify your last paragraph. After all it is not dealing with extremist groups rising in Israel on the face of it.
I don’t have to ignore those dimwits because they do a fine job of ignoring me. They almost never respond and if they do, it’s with some nitwit troll-grade stupidity. With those two I much prefer mocking to boycotting.
Ron Unz has previously pointed out examples of “sock puppetry” courtesy of the Wiz. He was using the name Jeepers at one point.
Attack is quite vague.
There is the opening to disarm Iran. Offensive long range missiles stored in a 1940’s Peenemunde style bunker complex can be neutralized by destroying critical doors and launch pads. Offensive sub launched cruise missiles can be suppressed by wiping out the ports that support the subs.
There is no reason to believe that an invasion is going to happen. The bill for Iraq’s failed infrastructure is still with the U.S. There is no chance that the U.S. is going to assume responsibility for Iran’s primitive economy.
The goal of any attack would be containment of the Iranian threat. Beyond that, it is up to the Iranian people to displace the sociopathic tyrant Khameni.
Do you not recognise a ground of distinction between Japan’s Pearl Harbor attack and the attack on Iran? In August 1941 Germany had just taken millions of Soviet prisoners and looked to be on the point of pushing through to the oil of the NE and all other military advantages that would accrue from control of the ME. By contrast Japan was merely suffering from boycotts by the US when it was involved in a war in China for which it was entirely responsible.
PG I have just taken note of wraith67’s point about what one would have expected to see by now and also US capability if war with Iran was imminent. Does it really look feasible? Do any collection of hard facts leave it looking plausible?
I have now seen A123’s fresh post. Do you think that is on the right lines?
That’s why all US wars are now fought with bombs and missiles, not infantry. The US no longer has to invade countries to destroy them – witness Libya where there were no military casualties. As for the draft – bring it on and draft the wymyn. I’d love to see middle class parents start rioting in the streets once their 19 year-old daughters were drafted. I’ve read, also, that there is a dire shortage of qualified pilots. Perhaps our high schools and universities are not graduating enough psychos willing to kill great numbers of civilians from high altitude for no reason. I’ve heard that a lifetime PTSD is a bitch, as the veteran suicide rate of 22 a day demonstrates.
I’m actually not sure that is inaccurate. If trends continue in the current way, there may well eventually be a push to force all Palestinians out of the West Bank. There is nothing controversial about this:
“Over the past 50 years, Israel has demolished tens of thousands of Palestinian properties and displaced large swathes of the population to build homes and infrastructure to illegally settle its own population in the occupied territories. It has also diverted Palestinian natural resources such as water and agricultural land for settlement use.”
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2017/06/israel-occupation-50-years-of-dispossession/
I think the only mistake Br. Daniel made is using language that may give the impression that it is a completed (rather than ongoing) project. But if you read his full post, he mostly quotes from Zionist groups or Israeli sources and just puts in commentary here or there:
https://muslimskeptic.com/2019/02/23/israeli-political-party-so-racist-so-evil-even-zionists-like-aipac-denounce-it/
“Nearly half of Jewish Israelis agree that Arabs should be expelled or transferred from Israel…The survey makes no distinction between Palestinian Arabs of the West Bank and citizens of Israel in its question about whether Arabs should be expelled from Israel. And yet, 48% of Jewish Israelis said they were in favor, 46% were opposed, and 6% said they didn’t know. Breaking it down into religious groups, the Modern Orthodox (the report uses the Hebrew term dati’im), were the most likely to support such a measure, at 71%.”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/plurality-of-jewish-israelis-want-to-expel-arabs-study-shows/
If that number grows (and there is little to doubt it will because of demographic patterns in the Jewish populace) and it eventually becomes the case, then Daniel’s statement will just be a statement of fact; Palestinians used to live there and now they do not because they were killed or forced out. So the jury is still out on that as far as I’m concerned. Maybe slightly hyperbolic, but – meh – it’s the internet. Hardly qualifies as “hate speech” though.
Peace.
My bet is on false flag, like Tonkin incident and many others. Or WMD fairy tale. Or something else on these lines.
That you think they believe what they say shows the “stupid.” This isn’t about what they believe, it’s about what they’ll push.
Absolutely so and thank you for being well reasoned!
Of course there are numerous options but containment only works if the targeted country does not strike back, which would instantly escalate the conflict. Bear in mind that all the pre war estimates of what would happen with Iraq were wrong. Assumptions that a conflict with Iran would be manageable or containable are likely to be equally misplaced particularly as there are hardliners on both sides that would welcome a shooting war…
Good information.
I challenge anyone to find anything done by congress or Trump that was done for average Americans.
Well, ‘we’ got a tax cut. And ‘we’ are going to have mandated vaccinations from companies exempt from liability. And ‘we’ will get the joys of subsidizing the 5G rollout for total internet connectivity from the toilet to the grave. ‘We’ get total surveillance, too, so there is that.
I challenge anyone to find anyone involved in our foreign policy that isn’t ethnically connected to a foreign country or paid by a foreign country’s supporters. Hell if you look at their bios half of them weren’t even born in the US.
But we’re a nation of immigrants, so we celebrate all those hyphenated pseudo-Americans hijacking our country for foreign benefit. Why, I think one of the reasons President Kushner wants immigrants in the largest numbers ever is to provide more boots for all of our wars. Syria, Iran, Ukraine, Yemen, Venezuela, reduxes on Iraq and Lebanon? Adventures in Africa? Wheel of fortune, who hurts Ivanka’s feelings first?
Hitler bit no chunks of foreign land off. Hitler’s military was prepared to destroy the Jewish Bolshevik slave system which enveloped the East and was responsible for no less than 30 million deaths before Hitler comes to power.
Hitler was then and is now the greatest man Europe has produced in no less than a 1,000 years, perhaps more; and if his vision won, our Western civilizations would not be in the circumstances which they now face – complete domination by Jews and their servants.
What no one, not even in alternative media, has picked up on is the real reason for Iran being a threat.
An Iran war is itself a distracting event for the real issue: Palestinians.
Israel always tries to provoke a war with Iran. This is to stoke unifying nationalism among the Israelis. Iran is a far preferable opponent than the Palestinians.
Furthermore, in the event of an actual war, you now have a global state of emergency which allows you to expel the remaining Palestinians. The world powers will all be occupied with fighting Iran. So will the regional powers. The Palestinians will be a legitimate security threat in the event of a war with Iran. So an expulsion would be justified.
But of course the instigators of such a conflict would be Israelis and their toadies among the idiot Christians of the GOP.
There is a high degree of cognitive dissonance here. I do not think that even Netanyahu can admit to himself this is why he keeps on hyping the Iran threat. But deep down, this is why. Otherwise, Israel has made its bed among the Palestinians. Jews are a white minority governing and oppressing a brown Muslim majority. Their only population growth is coming from the religious ultra orthodox, who they view with disdain and disgust.
Israel needs Iran more than anyone else in the world.
(sigh) Yeah, I’m sure any day now Persians are going to be landing boats, D-Day style, on Coney Island…I’m certain my cat has nightmares about this, which is why he meows strangely at night for no apparent reason.
I know, I know, I’ve been through the drill enough times now; “if we don’t fight them over there…”
Peace.
I’ve read that she is still in line to primary Trump. Surely someone will, so it might as well be a neocon Israel-first Sikh woman who is even more ignorant and psychotic that our current Tweeter-in-Chief. If she wins, she can even keep Pompeo and Bolton to finish off Iran and start WWIII.
If I recall, the Iranian leadership has made it clear that any direct attack on it of this magnitude will be considered an attack by proxy by Israel and they will respond in kind. Am I correct?
Peace.
Agree. The continued destruction of the economy and social fabric has no downside for the people who plan to rule through globalized tyranny. It’s a feature, not a bug. Middle class America still has memory of freedoms. Not much of an impediment to real power, but nonetheless they must go.
Just so it s clear.
There is very little about Iran that I trust, and for sound reasons. However, my lack of trust does not a case for war make.
The script has already been written:
Act I – Remove Sunni regimes (e.g., Iraq, Libya) that are hostile to the Zionist Project
Act II – Take a Sunni Turn by funding, arming, advising Sunni “terrorist” groups (e.g., al Qaida, IS) to attack Shia regimes (e.g., Syria, Iran) that are hostile to the ZP
Act III – push the KSA-led Sunni coalition to wage an eternal war against the Iranian-led Shia coalition, while the ZP continually expands.
Two-fer? I don’t think so. Trump will be a popular wartime president. The media has already changed its tone. No, Trump is completely housebroken, a useful fool. He’s good for more than one war, so will probably be re-elected. How many wars do you think we’re good for before total collapse?
My idea was that a rational government in Germany would at some point have backed out of their selfdefeating enterprise.
WWI had left the country basically intact, because the leaders still had the ability to write off the huge losses and hope for a restart lateron.
Hitler was put in place as an anglozionist intelligence asset, because he would not stop before everything had fallen to pieces.
Saying this I wonder what are the supreme qualities of Frau Merkel…
It is a great find. It is a good thing to print up and pass around. It could wake up a lot people before it is too late for humanity. Thanks Chuck. Thanks JS for your compliment to me in Giraldi’s last week article. I enjoy reading both of your comments and comments from many other commenters at Unz. Unz is a great sound box for those who love this planet, its people, history, fauna and flora. The psychopathic criminals ruling our planet has to end. The game is up.
We have not been in control of the U.S. government since 1913 when the Zionist got their privately owned FED and IRS through a corrupt congress and a corrupt POTUS and now the chickens have come home to roost and we are a Zionist plantation and we goyim are slaves on this plantation.
Agree. We have no say whatsoever in our government and haven’t for decades. Isn’t it time we admitted that our government is illegitimate because it does not belong to this nation’s people? (This definition was good enough for Obama regarding Syria, so it’s good enough for me.) This government is completely corrupt as it works in secret delivering policy for money to those who harm us.
Such a shame we couldn’t buy a defense. May a sinkhole swallow the District of Versailles.
That actually would have worked in their favor whether they chose to kill off or expel all the Palestinians. The main problem is that they made their bed in the middle of core lands of the Muslim world. Israel is simply seen by the entire Muslim world in proper historical context; another “crusader” state founded by some people from Europe and anchored on the Mediterranean (amazing how much its borders align with those), propped up significantly by support from Western lands (militarily and financially). It may take a 100 years, 200 years or 500 years – maybe the US or the UN will not even be around, but I know what will be around; a sea of Muslims remembering the significance of what that represents.
For all the talk about high-IQ, I cannot tell you how stupid that idea was. Any land gains against Palestinians now are simply more land losses in the eventual future.
Peace.
Neocons are planning to use immigration to provide boots.
You might be interested in comments made by an old net friend of mine who is a jewish ex Israeli.
She moved to the US and can tell you all about how Israel brainwashes and teaches hate in its schools and how truly insane Israeli society is.
She posts at mondoweiss as Danaa if you want to find her.
Also another jewish ex Israeli, Avagail, who is a psychologist who comments there can give you the real low down on the Israeli mentality.
Also interesting how they rejected the Zionism cult and got out of Israel.
Also another commenter at Col Lang’s, jedell, an American jew has a brother in the IAF and visits there . He is a good source on their military mentality.
You are a moron. Hitler mainly murdered fellow whites.
Lol, you can always tell who is a Boomer by their distrust of Iran. Boomers also bought into Reagan’s BS.
You guys were played for fools and your sons paid the price.
And the Iranians have less than zero reason to trust our government. But again, as you stated, that is not a reason to go to war – especially if we are honest about being a signatory to international protocols.
As I said before – the fault of any invasion that takes place on Iran lies at the feet of Muslim nations in that area. At this point, I have zero confidence that the US government is sufficiently independent from Israeli foreign policy to internally prevent an attack from taking place nor do I have any hope of that changing any time soon. However, there are a key number of Muslim countries that can easily say there will be NO attack on Iran and that our bases and territory will NOT be used in any such endeavor. I expect better from them.
Peace.
So Germany kicking Stalins ass after Stalin’s ZOG armies invaded Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bessarabia was more evil than what Stalin had just done? But even worse, Stalin had carved up Poland with Germany, which upset England so much she declared war ONLY against Germany.
The only justification of this war crime of invading neutral Iran, Iceland and Norway, which far exceeded Hitler’s crimes of German reunification, can be because Hitler was so much more “evil” than Stalin and Churchill. But the entire holohoax had not yet even begun, and here was Stalin invading and carving up yet another country. One after another after another. Now with England. And England would allow Stalin to occupy all of eastern Europe after the war ended too.
And how could Stalin could afford all those divisions, including 1000 tanks, in August 1941, for an aggressive attack on neutral Iran, just as he was losing millions to Germany’s Barbarossa?
The Shah of Iran pleaded to Roosevelt, the president of the then still strictly “neutral” USA. Roosevelt of course did nothing, he was part of the talmudic plan all along.
Hitler was never even close to the oil fields in Iran, and would have taken the oil in Iraq or the Caspian with far less effort. This was a Rothschild energy grab, so they used their puppet Soviets and English to get the ZOG job done. Just like they are doing today. If there is an invasion or attack on Iran, Zato will be involved.
I wonder whether you have noticed something present at every of the videos linked, even when at very dry regions/parts of Iran, and that contradicts recent propaganda claims by Netanyahu on that he will help the Iranians in finding water…..… Hubris he does not lack….
Yes, the thing is that what is wrong with Iran, which is a theocracy which has its ideological allies and there it stops, not going further in promoting its ideology/religion on others who are not already convinced by ages of tradition, is that they have apart from oil, huge ammounts of water….
The same happens with Lebanon, as the last commenter in the previous article is so accurately pointing out….and, of course, the same happens with Venezuela…..
Thus, it is not about religion or ideology, is about water and oil, and, of course, at the same time, meter en cintura the rebels out there who have come with the insolent caprice of being sovereign….
Eventhough they are the greatest deniers of climate change, they do it only because they need oil to keep their legions marching, since military might acts as guarantor of their hegemony, but they know very well coming wars will be for water too…..Lybia comes to mind too in this respect….Hence their desires to put their hands on Russia…
Stupidity and evil aren’t necessarily opposing condition.
Great article by PG, but his very first sentence is inaccurate: “Observers of developments in the Middle East have long taken it as a given that the United States and Israel are seeking for an excuse to attack Iran.”
It is Yisrael that is seeking an excuse to force the US to attack Iran.
Secondly, I wonder what the our military intelligence worldwide threat assessment has to say about Yisrael’s nukes–assuming it even touches that subject…
“Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.”
― George Orwell, 1984
Yo Brother Talha!
Fyr, below, Times of Israel indicated Iran has broken ZUSA’s containment strategy, and has started movement toward possibly attacking our “Homeland.” Yikes!☠️ Evacuate Mar a lago now?
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-deploying-warships-to-western-atlantic-amid-rising-tensions-with-us/
Thnks, Mr. T.
Thanks for that. Actually I was exchanging on another of Mr. Giraldi’s thread with an Israeli and talking about possibilities of de-escalation and it seems their bunker-mentality-paranoia is just way too deeply sunk in. I was mentioning the possibility of them withdrawing from all West Bank settlements in exchange for integrating more with the rest of the Muslim countries in the area economically and allowing Jews to establish the same semi-autonomous communities across the Muslim world like they once had before Israel. No good apparently, “never again” kept on coming up and that it was going to come down to a fight.
Well, OK; I said. I don’t see this ending well for them in the end. They keep making the moves to piss off more and more people in the region.
Peace.
She is still a Sikh. Her “conversion” to Christianity is window-dressing.
Poor lil Hitler was a good boy. He dindu nuttin. He was gonna be an artist and just gots his GED.
Al Qeada=CIA created BS. The smarter sort of zombies know this. Americans, however are one of the most heavily propagandized populations outside of 1984, a true story. The media reliably spreads fear of groups like al Qaeda, ISIS, the Viet Cong, Iraqis, Iranians, Martians, New America Foundation you name it – fear, credulity and obedience sustains the taxpaying class of war mongering morons. The US needs to end trying to run every country. It costs the hard working and mostly underpaid voters a lot of money to overthrow foreign Governments with CIA fake revolutions. Moreover, every time the military drops a bomb the tax payers pay to replace it and a billionaire profits.
There are tons of reasons to continue all the wars or start a new one, all related to Profit, the central concept of Capitalism. War means Profit. The propaganda war means the rich get to loot other countries without any complaints from the confused, moronic voting class who pay for it and support it while they debate the merits of the latest CIA prepared Al Qeada narrative. Usually pro-Jew Giraldi does a better job faking a divisive meme with his propaganda. Another “debate” that misses the real questions.
Anyone who knows anything about the Muslim world would know this link between Al Qaeda and Iran is a complete sham. Al Qaeda is Sunni, Iran is Shia. They are mortal enemies. Al Qaeda is about as likely to ally themselves with the Shias they are with the Jews, which is to say, over their dead bodies.
But this Jew driven war machine is definitely hard at work building its case, not just drumming up support from the left, but even more so, from the right, through their Zionist mouthpieces esp. Breitbart. Jews are now in total control of America, controlling both sides of the aisle in congress, and both sides of the debate in the media.
If Trump is dumb enough to invade Iran, he’ll have signed his own death warrant.
President Trump is a complete and total whore for Jew billionaire Shelly Adelson.
Shelly Adelson is an ISRAEL FIRST Jew who wants to use the US military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel in the Middle East and West Asia.
Shelly Adelson wants to flood more mass legal immigration into the United States.
Shelly Adelson wants to give amnesty to upwards of 30 million illegal alien invaders in the USA.
Shelly Adelson demanded 4 things from Trump:
1) Adelson wanted the US military to attack and invade Iran.
2) Adelson wanted the US military to detonate a nuclear weapon in Iran as a demonstration of resolve and power.
3) Adelson wanted the US embassy moved to Jerusalem.
4) Adelson wanted the Iran nuclear deal killed and buried.
Trump has killed the Iran nuclear deal and Trump has moved a satellite branch of the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Trump and the US military have refused to detonate a nuclear weapon in Iran.
Trump and the US military have refused to attack and invade Iran.
If Trump continues on his whorish course and attempts to accede to all Adelson’s demands, I hope there are enough generals and admirals with guts and balls to tell Trump and Adelson to go to Hell.
The US and Israel already have a proxy group–the MEK– who has been doing assassinations. bombings and false flags for them for years.
The MEK (People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran or the Mojahedin-e Khalk is a Iranian political–militant organization that advocates overthrowing the Islamic Republic of Iran leadership and installing its own government.
It was listed as a terrorist group by the US for blowing up American embassies and killing americans.’
BUT then…..
Pro-Israel voices want MEK off US terror list – International news …
https://www.jpost.com/International/Pro-Israel-voices-want-MEK-off-US-terror-list
Feb 29, 2012 – Pro-Israel voices want MEK off US terror list. Dershowitz, ex-Canadian justice minister, Eli Wiesel joing prominent voices calling for US to …
So it was taken off the terrorist list so it could be used as proxies for Israel
How Israel Could Take the Fight Directly to Iran – Arab-Israeli Conflict …
https://www.jpost.com/…Israeli…/How-Israel-could-take-the-fight-directly-to-Iran-542…
Feb 17, 2018 – While conventional military options targeting Iran are unlikely, Israel … The Paris-based MEK maintains a presence in Iraq and covertly in Iran, …
Israel-MEK relationship ‘intricate and close’ – NBC News
https://www.nbcnews.com/…/israel-mek-relationship-intricate-and-close-44575299799
Feb 9, 2012Mohammad Javad Larijani, a senior aide to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describes what …
MEK tied to Israel-backed Terrorism Regardless of US Designation …
https://lobelog.com/mek-tied-to-israel-backed-terrorism-regardless-of-us-designation/
Sep 26, 2012 – By Richard Sale. I believe that delisting the Mujahadeen-e Khalq (MEK) from the US foreign terrorist organizations (FTO) list is in every way …
Just who has been killing Iran’s nuclear scientists? | The Independent
https://www.independent.co.uk › Voices › Comment
Oct 6, 2013 – Is it a last-minute attempt by Israel or the Iranian dissident group the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) to sabotage talks – or at least to show that they …
Why Trump’s Hawks Back the MEK Terrorist Cult | by Trita Parsi | NYR …
https://www.nybooks.com/daily/2018/…/why-trumps-hawks-back-the-mek-terrorist-cult/
In the 1980s, the MEK served as a private militia fighting for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War. Today, it has a different paymaster: the …
As of 2018, MEK operatives are believed to be still conducting covert operations inside Iran to overthrow Iran’s government. Seymour Hersh reported that “some American-supported covert operations continue in Iran today,” with the MEK’s prime goal of removing the current Iranian government.
The MEK use to be anti Israel….BUT THEN….Israel offered them a deal they couldnt refuse….the Jewish lobby would get them of the terrorist list in exchange for them ceasing to support Palestine.
”In the beginning, MEK used to criticize the Pahlavi dynasty for allying with Israel and Apartheid South Africa, calling them racist states and demanding cancellation of all political and economic agreements with them. MEK opposed and was anti-Zionist.
The Central Cadre established contact with the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), by sending emissaries to Paris, Dubai, and Qatar to meet PLO officials. In one occasion, seven leading members of MEK spent several months in the PLO camps in Jordan and Lebanon. On 3 August 1972, they bombed the Jordanian embassy as a means to revenge King Hussein’s unleashing his troops on the PLO in 1970.
After their exile, the MEK changed into an ‘ally’ of Israel in pursuit of its ideological opportunism”
I could write all week about how Israel uses its control of the US to further its goal of being the Super Power of the ME….coming into play now also is how they offering their control of the US to help Egyptian mad man, General Sisi, to implement his President of Egypt for life plan in exchange for being Israel’s side kick.
Makes you want to vomit doesnt it?.. to know what the US has become.
There are hardliners in Alaska, Texas, North Dakota and other oil-producing states that wouldn’t be too troubled if the horse manure hit the fan in Iran.
Haven’t the Iranians said they would pulverize Saudi Arabian oil installations if they are attacked by Israel or the United States?
Two hundred dollar a barrel oil could buy a lot of joy in the USA oil patch!
Tweets from 2015:
The US is not a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, the Rome Statutes or a member of the ICC.
(We signed the Conventions but congress would not ratify it.)
However it doesnt matter….because….the Rome Statutes declare that non members can be brought before the ICC if they have committed, contributed to or enable in anyway crimes committed within a member state.
This is why Palestine, who became a signatory, is able to bring the case of Israeli crimes to the ICC.
Talha,
People who think about Patagonia as a safe haven after a nuke war – are not capable of thinking about peace.
They are lost souls.
Guard your people from them.
Peace — Art
If Trump continues on his whorish course and attempts to accede to all Adelson’s demands, I hope there are enough generals and admirals with guts and balls to tell Trump and Adelson to go to Hell.
Sorry but there is not one US general who will act against Israel – period.
Can someone tell me WTF Iran did to deserve all of this hate?
If Jews want to live in Palestine there is nothing inherently wrong with that. But they have to live as the locals do and without any special favors.
What is BS is the special favors the USA gives them. They even have the gall to say that our giving $5 billion in military aid to them is a favor to us.
George W Bush and the ISRAEL FIRST Jews and the Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party and the Israel First faction in the Democrat Party led by Hillary Clinton all pushed for the Iraq War.
The Iraq War debacle was designed to advance the foreign policy interests of Israel. The Iraq War was never about advancing the strategic foreign policy goals of the United States of America.
Trump went to a 2016 GOP presidential primary debate in South Carolina and said the US military was dragged into the Iraq War debacle by George W Bush on false claims.
Trump:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/feb/13/cbs-republican-debate-trump-bush-cruz-rubio-antonin-scalia
The Iraq War debacle might have been used to increase the power of Iran in the region, in order to use the fact of increased Iranian influence — caused by the Iraq War debacle — to eventually attack and invade Iran. That might be overthinking the situation.
Tweet from 2015:
..of those he didn’t keep around and appoint himself. His chosen successor was a Jew Bolshevik. Satlin’s DNA, if checked, would come back Khazar Yid.
Already after the turn of the last century Southern Iran became a British “sphere of influence”. Through the 1920’s, after making the world free for democracy, and fighting the war to end all wars, England was gassing and murdering the kurds and Iraqi’s with in their “mandate”.
The British wars in the middle east in the 1920’s, after ending “all war” at Versailles, mercilessly waged against less technologically developed countries, were all highly aggressive. Nothing Hitler and the Nazi’s did comes close to English war crimes and crimes against Humanity committed in the 1930’s and 1940’s. The extent of British war crimes, from blocking Hitlers peace offers to Poland in 1939 to covering up Katyn forest to aggressively invading neutral countries to starving millions of Indians to turning Eastern Europe over to Stalin after the war simply dwarfs all those imputed war crimes of Hitler and the National Socialists.
And that is England alone. What Stalin and his henchmen had done to ethnic minorities in Russia and every country they conquered cannot be compared to how the SS and the Wehrmacht treated the countries they occupied. Proof lies in the simple fact that most labor camp internees fled with the German army as the raping and murdering Soviet hordes approached.
In Iran, one reason the Shah’s army collapsed in the face of 1000 soviet tanks was that the reputation of the Soviets had preceded them All of Iran and Tehran knew what cold blooded murderers jews were when they had complete control. The soviet gulags were proof enough. The Iranians fled in panic from Stalin’s hordes just as they had those of Ghengis Khan.
Of course after the war Churchill and Stalin had to dream up war crimes that they could pin on Germany in order to deflect for their own massive guilt. The cover up of this guilt and every thing else done to keep it covered up in the interim is also a major factor in what is going in Iran today.
Trump has Kushner doing the Israel-Palestine peace negotiations and leading negotiations on US immigration. He had Sheldon with him last Nov on mid-term election night, as a personal guest in the White House.
Iranian Hostage “crisis”, 1979.
444 days
just to be clear . . .
The coupe by the military and economic elite in Iran was an inside operation, that would have occurred regardless of US support.
The Iranian hostage episode was an invasion of US territory, had they simply instructed the personnel to depart that would have been one thing, but taking the embassy — out of bounds.
They chose to setup shop in the neighbourhood millennia before the arrival of the Jewish state.
That is exactly the deal they had in the area prior to Israel – if they wanted to live there or buy land or whatever, they were allowed to.
LOOOOL!
Peace.
Maybe not. They first invaded Afghanistan, which still has a relatively large military contingent. They then invaded Iraq, which also has a relatively large military contingent (if you include private mercenaries)… and Iran, conveniently, sits smack dab on the middle.
I think this is a very plausible scenario.
If I had the IQ of a Fox News type, a Christian, or a black, I’d say “Great point.”
That reason is the media is owned by Jews, but you know that since you’re a Jew.
Me thinks that Putin should start getting real serious about protecting Venezuela and Iran from the US/Jew sanction regime change racket. He is next – he is the big prize – period.
Playing kissy face with Netanyahu is fools work. Netanyahu is just stringing Putin along until it is time to take him out.
(Clearly Trump is infected with the regime change bug.)
the same thing Germany did in WWI & II
the same thing Iraq did
the same thing Libya did and Syria and so many others are guilty of.
Failing to submit to International Jewish supremacist power.
When Iran was ruled by Jewish supremacist quisling the Shah, it was coddled by the Fiend
because SAVAK (operated by the Mossad and their stooges the CIA), kept the population in line with stringent methods, and Western oil companies could steal the oil, (like they want to do in Venezuela)
But since Iran tossed off the yoke of the Fiend, they’ve been at odds with the Zio-western world. And now it’s not even about the oil in Iran. Now it’s simply about bowing down to the (((unilateral power))) that dominates the West in absolute terms, and demands abject fealty to all things Israel/Zionist.
This is why the Brits are not allowed to break from the Fiend, because the ECB demands all bow down to the (((unilateral power))) of the Fiend.
That’s why America’s borders will stay open. It’s why America is now engaged in Eternal Wars (for Israel), and openly runs a torture camp. And promotes sodomy and miscegenation and all manor of spiritual rot.
Why isn’t all of this obvious, is the real question. Aren’t you paying attention at all?
Whom did Hitler murder?
It really needs to be emphasized that Iran is not a genuine threat, aside from legitimate exercises in territorial control.
It needs to be emphasized that the fundamental driving force behind this Iran BS is Israel’s inability to come to terms with Palestinians.
And certainly, we need to muzzle our political class, everyone from Elliot Abrams to Elizabeth Warren, so that we aren’t sending American soldiers to die so Israel can take land in the West Bank and Gaza.
I don’t know if that is clear. Operation Ajax was fairly obvious in its intent and methods:
“Operation Ajax, in short, was when the CIA overthrew Muhammad Mossadeq’s democratic government in 1953 and reinstalled the Shah to the throne of Iran. In 1951, a British company (AIOC) had control of Iran’s oil fields…As a result, the CIA staged a coup d’etat in Iran, headed by President Theodore Roosevelt’s grandson, Kermit Roosevelt. The purpose was to return the Shah to power through CIA engineered protests and bribery of Iranian officers. The first phase was unsuccessful and the Shah fled Tehran, fearful that his life was in danger for his participation in the attempted overthrow of Massadeq. The second phase was more successful, and enabled the Shah to victoriously return to Iran where he then had a 25-year dictatorship supported by the United States. However, this ruling also came with the Savak, a brutal and terrifying police force that angered many Iranians and ignited hatred towards the Americans.”
http://www.coldwar.org/articles/50s/operationajax.asp
I agree here. They should have expelled the staff as per normal procedures of how this is done. Though I believe it was an independent group of revolutionary students that did this, the Iranian leadership certainly didn’t get in their way.
Peace.
Millions of French, Poles, Slavs, and Russians, among others.
Whom did Hitler murder?
Hmm — It would be nice to get through an anti-Zionist anti-Israel article without Hitler hogging all the attention.
Americans are very good at holding a grudge. My grandfather-in-law, who fought in the Pacific theater of WW2, vocally expressed his hatred of the Japs all the way until his death a few years ago. My understanding is that a lot of his contemporaries felt the same way. And the US actually won that war. And while the US may have “lost” Vietnam, the Vietnamese people suffered far more at the hands of the Americans than the other way around. You figure if anyone has a reason to resent Americans it would be them. And yet any American tourist who has been to Vietnam recently will tell you how friendly the people are and how well-treated Americans are.
Iran is the Patrick Little of the middle east. Just like with Patrick Little, this struggle goes way back. It usually does with jews. Anti-semitism exists because jews have earned it. Collective guilt is their specialty, now it is time for them to taste their own medicine.
Maybe! But I think the groundswell of anti-war sentiment will become a little more pronounced. The last 3 presidents (maybe even 4 with Clinton) won their elections as peace candidates. In each case their opposing war candidate lost. I think that this indicates the presence of an important trend. (Never mind that as presidents they did not rule in peace; to say the least!)
After 17 years at war with no victory in sight, the enthusiasm for mayhem is bound to wane ever so slightly; I mean, even Ms. MacBeth did try to get her hands clean of blood. Maybe the US population will some day try to do likewise.
War whore, good one, agree.
Iranian president refuses to accept Foreign Ministers resignation. Good news.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-47370098
The USA will not invade Iran , the US can send the fleet , bomb something , sanction Iran economically ,( and keep losing markets ) , keep the western MSM cursing against Iran and threatening for a few weeks , the english dogs will sure bark even louder , organize demonstrations , try a coup , send paramilitaries disguised as NGO`s , send Victoria Nuland with cookies ( she fooled the ucranians ,but she could not fool the more intelligent iranians or even venezuelans ) , and that`s about it .
The yankees do not have good ground troops , their numerous bases in the area could be bombed by the iranians . The iranians could block the strait of Ormuz and raise the price of oil , the iranians have good weapons and the will to fight and could destroy a few american ships and planes , and also could attack Saudi Arabia and other Gulf mini oil States , raising even more the price of oil .
So , don`t worry , the USA will not invade Iran , and Iran of course will not attack USA .
Much ado about nothing
Where do you get your information?…or do you make it up?
What do you not understand about the coup failed and “rented crowds” …?
It was an inside operation but not by elite Iranians,,….but by the US.
64 Years Later, CIA Finally Releases Details of Iranian Coup
New documents reveal how the CIA attempted to call off the failing coup — only to be salvaged at the last minute by an insubordinate spy. June 20, 2017, 1:43 PM
Declassified documents released last week shed light on the Central Intelligence Agency’s central role in the 1953 coup that brought down Iranian Prime Minister Muhammad Mossadegh, fueling a surge of nationalism which culminated in the 1979 Iranian Revolution and poisoning U.S.-Iran relations into the 21st century.
The approximately 1,000 pages of documents also reveal for the first time the details of how the CIA attempted to call off the failing coup — only to be salvaged at the last minute by an insubordinate spy on the ground.
“Operation has been tried and failed and we should not participate in any operation against Mossadegh which could be traced back to US,” CIA headquarters wrote to its station chief in Iran in a newly declassified cable sent on Aug. 18, 1953. “Operations against Mossadegh should be discontinued.”
“Operations against Mossadegh should be discontinued.”
That is the cable which Kermit Roosevelt, top CIA officer in Iran, purportedly and famously ignored, according to Malcolm Byrne, who directs the U.S.-Iran Relations Project at the National Security Archive at George Washington University.
At least “one guy was in the room with Kermit Roosevelt when he got this cable,” Byrne told Foreign Policy. “[Roosevelt] said no — we’re not done here.” It was already known that Roosevelt had not carried out an order from Langley to cease and desist. But the cable itself and its contents were not previously published.
The consequences of his decision were momentous. The next day, on August 19, 1953, with the aid of “rented” crowds widely believed to have been arranged with CIA assistance, the coup succeeded.
This is the mist perceptive post on this article or comment thread. There will no war: Venezuela, Cuba, Iran North Korea et al. The CIA and FBI have been able to neuter the President not remove him. But Naddler and Cummings are preparing the domestic battlefield.
The Powers That Be (TPTB) are trying to provoke a nuke first-strike from Russia onto the USA, and a US direct strike on Iran is a great way to do it!
TPTB are the owners of the private central-banks of the world, and the private currencies those banks issue.
They don’t give a shit about the US’s skyrocketing debt problem, and failing infrastructure: because they plan the destruction of America along with THEIR Federal-Reserve note and all the trillions of US debt denominated in it, SOON.[1,2]
To implement their plan, they are orchestrating WW3 between East and West, and they have scheduled the EAST to win. Trump is their fall guy to bring about our own destruction. That’s why they are shifting all their gold to China for safekeeping right now.[3]
The East will win because 5th-columnists are already in place to stand down our nukes, same as when Cheney stood down NORAD on 9/11, and when LBJ called US fighter jets back during the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty.
___________
FOOTNOTES:
[1] “Deagel Forecast predicts 81% US Population Reduction By 2025” https://chemtrailsplanet.net/2017/02/22/deagel-forecast-predicts-81-us-population-reduction-by-2025/
VIDEO:
[2] The Economist Magazine(owned by Rothschilds) cover, Jan 9 1988: “Get Ready For A World Currency by 2018″
[3] Nov 11 2013: Gold Vault Opens in China as Bullion Goes From West to East
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2013-11-10/gold-vault-for-2-000-tons-opens-in-shanghai-as-bullion-goes-east.html
Jul 25 2017: IMF may soon be moving to China – Christine Lagarde https://www.rt.com/business/397424-imf-move-beijing-decade-lagarde/
Thomm is a dim witted Hindu immigrant (as pointed out by Ron Unz himself.)
Thomm learned everything he thinks he knows about the United States from watching the movie Pulp Fiction. 1994 is a big year for Thomm, just ask him.
Thomm pretends to be a white man because he is ashamed of his true racial background, and also resents white men because he is consumed with envy.
Thomm likes to copy and paste comments he has previously submitted because he is lazy and not creative.
Thomm only found the Unz Review because he had been internet searching for black ghetto porn and mistyped the word “Bunz.”
In short, Thomm is a troll with an irrational fear of toilet paper.
Thomm is only worthy of mockery and scorn.
Absolutely…I mean it is called the “Persian Gulf” for a reason. That pond is their concern and always has been.
You mean like this:
But it’s so compelling!
Amen! Let Israel fight their own wars, they’re always talking about how tough they are. Let them prove it by taking on the Persians. Anyone thinking they will roll over, should read something serious like this:
“He shows that, despite command and supply problems, Iranian soldiers demonstrate high levels of bravery and perseverance and have enjoyed surprising tactical successes even when victory has been elusive. These qualities and the Iranians’ ability to impose high costs on their enemies by exploiting Iran’s imposing geography bear careful consideration today by potential opponents.”
Peace.
Laughing.
This is old news. And most importantly, what those documents reveal is that a lone agent who disobeyed an order to stand down could hardly have marshaled the numbers required without an established insider network.
And if you’ll take the time to read that assessment in full, you will that the Iranians who actually did the coupe, dispute the CIA credit narrative. The ebb and flow of coupe’s in Iran is established long before the entry of the US into the country. I suspect that what is taking place as to regime change is along the same line of history. The disgruntled children of the previous regime believe they could do it better. The only difference is that deposing the Shah included no small amount of blood letting of the Iranians even suspected as being part of the coupe effort and those that survived fl;ed the country.
Think one or two of our cuban politicians and dissidents from the Cuban revolution who are whipping ambitions for regime change in LA, i.e. Venezuela, another shot at Cuba. However, I think the Iranian dissidents are far more capable and a have a much better case.
Take a careful of the text and subtext, and you will conclude that the CIA is given more credit than reality demands — far too much credit.
You win the Stupid COTW award.
You must be from the fifth column ‘reformists’ who say such a nonsense, or an illiterate person.
Iranian people are very angry with zarif and Rouhani who are implementing the instructions of the criminal west. You either are an illiterate person who do not know what has happened in Iran, or an enemy of Iranian people. Most likely you don’t know shit about Iran.
Many are telling the authorities that Zarif’s passport must be confiscated to prevent him fleeing the country, because he knows Iranian people are very angry with him and his treason.
Zarif/Rouhani are responsible for ‘Iran deal’ where closed Iran nuclear PROGRAM where he said is going to remove the illegal SANCTIONS. This was a lie, Iran closed down its nuclear program for nothing in return, not even a peanut. Zarif was living in the US since he was 15 years old and knew American culture. He was close to George Soros, and cooperated with the CIA agent, Trita Paris that the Jewish mafia and their servants call Parsi, ‘Iran Lobby”, a LIE. Parsi is CIA asset, close to J street and have received funding from George Soros. He is part of the gang close to state department and against the ‘hardliners’ who have fought for Iran.
On the other hand, the very young leader of N. Korea, not only has not closed down its NUCLEAR WEAPON PROGRAM, but has expanded it and the zionist stooge kissing his behind.
Due to treason and dumbness of Zarif/rouhani who has done nothing but implementation of the neo liberal economy , privatization, privatization, privatization transferring stolen assets to thieves, the corrupt Rouhani family where brought Iran economy to its knees. As the result of Rouhani economic policy Iran currency lost a great deal against dollars. He is a traitor.
Rouhani family like Rafsanjani family are truly corrupt and Rouhani’s brother, Fraidoon, has been arrested and put on trial for corruption and transferring large amount of money illegally to his daughters’ account in Britain and Canada. There was a rumor that Rouhani is a British citizen.
The fifth column ‘reformists’ including Zarif, Rouhani, Ali Larijani – speaker of the parliament- and governor of Iran central bank, Abdolnaser Hemmati, are trying to implement and pass a Jewish Law, FATF, designed by the Jewish mafia at the US treasury where Iran has to give information on its economic activity to its ENEMIES, knowing that this law has designated many institution, organizations, indivituals as TERRORISTS, to bend Iran down. FATF designated central banks, many Iranian banks, conferences, Iran army, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as ‘terroriists’ who is responsible for Iran victories in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere where respected by many and hated by the Jewish mafia and its stooge trump, where Netanayhu was trying TO ASSASSINATE Soleimani, where finally was told by Obama go to hell. These traitors zarif/rouhani are willing to close down Iran missile and pass FATF to stay in power.
His resignation is a show and probably he is trying to buy more allies to pass FATF.
These traitors, reformists, want to put more chains on Iran hands and foot to please the jewish mafia whom are working with.
Majority of the Iranian people are against FATF, because it means Iran must not be in Syria, sanction its own General Soleimani who has been designated by the criminal Jewish mafia as terrorist, like the army.
Zarif/rouhani must be arrested and put on trial to answer questions related to ‘Iran deal’ where these liars said it will remove the sanctions, but it was a LIE.
Now traitor Rouani says, if we didn’t make “iran deal’ then would have been war which is a lie.
But these traitors do not learn from their treason. Now, they are after missile program and passing the FATF where the enemy of Iran wants. Zarif should be arrested and put on trail.
As international Jewry has taken over the “Homeland’s” White House and Congressional Capitol building, EliteComminc🍼 looks back to Islamic Republic of Iran revolutionaries, and in hindsight,🚽he suggested: “The Iranian hostage episode was an invasion of US territory, had they simply instructed the personnel to depart that would have been one thing, but taking the embassy — out of bounds.”
(Zigh)
So following your illogic, above, EliteComminc, I suppose ‘Merikans can catch the wave,🤽and minus life jackets, enjoy the iffen rat-ta-tat ride, I offer, below:
Eh-hem,
In the time of Moshe Dayan, it came to pass that…, had the USS Liberty not recklessly sailed “out of bounds” & into eastern Mediterranean waters, and encountered otherwise peaceful Israeli jet fighter pilots, the Zionized-LBJ administration, selah, would not have had to shamefully cancel US🕍military aid to the near defenseless reconnaissance ship.
(zzzZigh)
If you disagree withing something Thom said, try to say what it was, and why you disagree. Ad-hominems don’t count.
‘…Iran is two countries away from Israel, so they are not neighbors by any stretch. It is a bit much to say that Israel is instigating various confrontations between the US and Iran, and that Israel is making the US do anything…’
Would pretending to be CIA agents and then rcruiting terrorists to bomb a mosque cut it?
Israel did that.
It’s not a bit much. Israel is instigating confrontations between the US and Iran.
Yes, exactly.
(if the guy is for real. That sign is not going to win him any converts)
But yes, Iran is simply acting like a sane nation when confronted by a murderous criminal regime.
Whereas the ZUS resembles a battered wife syndrome sufferer, submissively going along with rape and murder, because she’s too terrified to oppose her vicious husband.
But at least in the case of an actual battered wife, she’s been brutalized by fists or worse, whereas our political class are collaborating with genocide and war crimes and treason because they’re afraid of the flow of slop in the $lop trough slowing down.
Marco Rubio is advocating treason and murder so he can enjoy more of the perks of high office.
John Hagee wants a bigger private jet.
tRump wants a coveted ‘second term’
It’s a very dismal state of affairs, to be sure, when your churches and universities and politics are all squealing at the slop trough for more and more slop to gurgle down their snouts, as the nation implodes on its own insatiable greed and hubris, and innocent people’s lives are destroyed all over the planet.
(I hope that guy is for real, and someone helps him to polish up his message).
Due to its own deficiencies, Israel always has to have an foe to maintain a sufficient sense of national cohesion; there must be an enemy at the gates.
Iran’s about as good as she can do at the moment. Should she get her wish, and we turn Iran into another Syria, or another Iraq, or another Lebanon, Israel would just have to pick someone else to be her great Satan. She’d probably start focussing on Turkey.
It’ll never end. Israel will always have to have an enemy — and she’ll always try to make us fight it.
1) US/CIA create and sponsor Sunni Al-Queda in Afghanistan to chase the Russians out.
2) CIA/Mossad/Saudi intel use Sunni terrorists to do 9/11 on behalf of the Greater Israel Project and the petrodollar.
3) US/Israel sponsor Al-Queda and other Sunni terrorists in Syria in an effort to break the Shi’a Crescent at its weak point.
4) Iran/Hezbollah/Russians defeat Al-Queda, ISIS, and other US/Israel pet Sunni terrorists in Syria.
5) as part of run-in to ‘Murkan attack on Iran on behalf of Israel, Jew-ruled ‘Murka claims Iran is “sponsoring Al-Queda”.
just the usual ZOG chutzpah
Known psychopath Ayatollah Killmania is developing first strike nukes as permitted by JCPOA. It’s not about over here or over there. The survival of the human race is at stake. A Shia first strike nuclear attack against Israel would lead to the nuclear sterilization of the entire Shia crescent… Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.
If your cat is afraid and you are not… Congratulations… Your cat is more sane than you are…
;-D
How many of the “millions” of victims you reference were murdered in cold blood by the Germans?
Far more French civilians were killed in the Allied bombing of France than by the German military and security apparatus- along with destruction of property. By all standards, the conduct of the vast majority of the German troops during the occupation of France was relatively exemplary. Unlike the so called “Liberators” , the Wehrmacht invariably punished crimes such as rape by execution.
As you will see in the photos taken of the well fed Polish p.o.w’s at the “Liberation” of Dachau, Polish prisoners of war were treated as prescribed by the Geneva Conventions. Both Poland and Germany were signatories, while the USSR was not (nor were the Japanese).
There are a plethora of meticulously researched revisionists have produced which destroy the Manichean myth that the German invasion of Poland was simply a mad power grab by an unhinged and bloodthirsty dictator. The run up to the war was characterized by innumerable acts of Polish intransigence, chauvinism, arrogance and brutality- right up to the moment when the Polish regime of colonels categorically rejected German diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Danzig and Corridor questions.
France attacked Germany first, in the Saar Offensive of September 1939. Hitler had built the Westerwald and renounced all territorial claims on Alsace and Lorraine. Hitler did not want a war with France, Britain, or even Poland.
It was the British-not the Germans, who began the genocidal policy of area bombing civilian targets, and to which Hitler responded in kind only months after warning Churchill’s government to cease such attacks.
It is now becoming quite clear that Operation Barbarossa was a preventative attack against enormous Soviet forces staging for an invasion of Europe in summer or fall of 1941. The position of the Soviet forces on June 21, 1941, represents irrefutable proof of this- unless the Soviets were literally insane, deploying the vast bulk of their first echelon forces in vulnerable offensive positions such as the Lvov
and Bialystock salients. These vulnerable deployments go a long way in explaining the huge initial
successes of Barbarossa, including the netting of hundreds of thousands of Red Army prisoners.
The really sad and tragic story of the Second World War- aside from the genocidal area bombing of the British and American Air Forces- is not the resettlement or conscription of the Eastern Jews, but of the prisoners of war captured by the Red Army, and the Red Army prisoners captured by the Wehrmacht. Since the Soviets categorically rejected any reciprocity in the treatment of their own prisoners of war (who were all, on orders of Stalin himself, under a sentence of death for
surrendering) the Germans were faced with the unpleasant prospect of neglecting their Soviet captives.
This old article from February 2017 by the Saker on Iran is worth rereading for its clarity on the situation
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/u-s-against-iran-a-war-of-apples-vs-oranges/
You – should spend some time reading Thomm’s comment history before you start passing blind, misunderstood judgements about other’s judgements.
Until then, take your whopping 9 comments here at Unz elsewhere.
Citation? Source?
I totally agree; I’m for complete and universal 100% nuclear disarmament across the board. Are you down? Everyone.
Everyone?
I’m pretty sure they have made this calculation, which is why they are not planning to develop nuclear weapons nor use them in a suicidal way.
That’s not even close to the extent of the “survival of the human race”. The only nuclear exchange that gets in that tier is one between Russia and the US (possibly China). And even then the Tuaregs in the Sahara desert will simply continue life as they’ve done for hundreds of years.
Still don’t get why we need to get involved by attacking Iran so Israel can continue to have the sole nuclear shotgun aimed at the head of the Middle East though…
Peace.
Honestly, that would be a bite far bigger than she is capable of chewing.
Peace.
Germans didn’t come in to France or Poland and begin slaughtering people. Many Russians died, but they died as slaves of Judeo-Bolshevism and not because of Hitler.
Innocent people did die because of German aggression but to parlay that into “Hitler killed millions.” isn’t being honest in how the events of WW2 came to be. Hitler didn’t want western war or western people to be slaughtered, but our communist FDR, a great friend to the Jews, the Jews, and the Jews’ lackey Churchill ensured that slaughter happened.
Since well before daddy Rothschild sent his sons out to found a multi-national banking/political empire saying, “Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws” or words to that effect.
I suspect that you already knew what I meant and are just working your standard shop-worn tactics as usual. I’ll close my response to you with an instructive Orloski-ism, Zigh!
I gotta hand it to that guy Little he’s got guts!
Bolton tweeted:
Attempts by Russian gov. to intimidate Amb. Wallace & @UANI are unacceptable. If President Putin is serious about stabilizing the Middle East, confronting terrorism & preventing a nuclear arms race in the region, he should stand with UANI & against Iran.
Why would the national security advisor care what the Russian Foreign Ministry has to say about a New York-based nonprofit’s letter writing campaign, especially when those remarks got virtually no notice in the media?
Bolton’s personal finances and the president’s biggest campaign funder offer a couple clues.
Bolton’s financial disclosures show that between September 2015 and April 2018, he received $165,000 from the Counter-Extremism Project (CEP), a group with overlapping staffers, board members, and finances with UANI. According to the Bolton’s disclosures, the payments were “consulting fees.”
https://lobelog.com/large-payments-to-bolton-might-explain-his-uani-tweet/
I, for one, am very happy that you’re here. Fine comment there.
Mike to Thomm: Thomm is a dim witted Hindu immigrant… Thomm pretends to be a white man.. resents white men because he is consumed with envy. Thomm only found the Unz Review because he had been internet searching for black ghetto porn and mistyped the word “Bunz.” Thomm is a troll with an irrational fear of toilet paper. Thomm is only worthy of mockery and scorn.
Blind to Mike: If you disagree withing something Thom said, try to say what it was, and why you disagree. Ad-hominems don’t count.
Mike to Blind: You – should spend some time reading Thomm’s comment history before you start passing blind, misunderstood judgements about other’s judgements. Until then, take your whopping 9 comments here at Unz elsewhere.
Blind to Mike: That’s ANOTHER ad-hominem insult! You are still batting zero on debate points. Re: “your whopping 9 comments”.. just because you post a LOT of shit doesn’t mean it’s NOT shit; it’s ALL shit! You just can’t debate. ROTFL! 🤣
Alsace-Lorraine, and Germany’s industrial heartland—the Ruhr Valley. The industrial Saar Region and City of Danzig were under the control of the League of Nations. Northern Schleswig went to Denmark, West Prussia and Silesia were given to Poland, the Hultschin District went to Czechoslovakia while the territory of Memel was absorbed by Lithuania. Belgium acquired Eupen and Malmedy. Control of the Rhineland was given to the French< Germany faced the destruction of its air force and emasculation of its navy and army. All toll, Germany lost 13% of its territory—27,000 square miles and 1/10 of its population (about 7 million people) plus all of its colonies.
As if that wasn't severe enough, Germany was ordered to pay war reparations—a "fine" of sorts" in the amount of 132 billion gold Marks, or an equivalent of US $33 billion dollars; all for a war Germany never started. Had the reparation been paid as written, it would have have taken approximately 70 years to pay it off. This wasn’t about paying for any war damages. This was about revenge and greed; an attempt to remove Germany as military, colonial, and economic threat. Germany suffered dearly from hyper inflation, massive unemployment, and starvation. The middle class was virtually decimated almost overnight.
https://www.quora.com/Wasnt-Germanys-territorial-loss-after-WW1-and-WW2-unfair-considering-they-were-historical-German-lands.
I cannot say if this is true or not but the bankster’s MO is to support extremists on all sides just as they are doing now.
You mean the Iran that let millions of their young men and boys march to slaughter at the hands of Iraq- both with gas and bullets- over who is the legitimate successor to Mohammad?
That Iran? That ancient insane blood feud that CLEARLY demonstrates most Muslims, both Shia and Sunni, are prima facia- mentally ill pyschopaths.
Yeah. That’s a sane country that we should pearl clutch over.
Your peace sign off is repellent- on a website that boldly calls for the murder of Israel. And calls Hilter the greatest man in history!?
You are at UR, and the non-trolls come here to exchange info, discuss things in at least a semi-intelligent manner and inform one another about issues we consider important. Initiating name calling is considered low class here and some of us consider it a sign that the initiator is not to be taken seriously.
Anyway, since when is killing someone in self defense considered murder?
I iggied him. Interpersonal-politics/insult-exchanges are a waste of time and comment space.
Have you been? Of course you haven’t.
I have been to both Israel and Turkey.
The hated of Jews here is FAR FAR FAR deeper than the man on the street in Ankara or Izmir or Istanbul.
Turks want to eat, have sex, smoke hookah, drink tea and play baccarat.
Erdogan is not a fool. He is a paper tiger when it comes to Israel. You can breeze through Ataturk International with an Israeli passport- you uneducated fools.
The only people who have this foaming irrational Jew hatred are the mutants on websites like this. Erdogan is not going to life a finger against Israel.
Erdogan is Sunni. Iran is Shia.
Turkish people detest Persians.
Stop pontificating based on Wikipedia and your ignorance. You know nothing about the world.
Hey, I intended to write a short comment about, not a life biography of, the dude.
Of the D candidates, Tulsi obviously is the best.
Warren seems naively for Israel because she is from the Midwest and probably read about the Israelites from a young age in church.
I really do not like Kamala Harris who seems not that smart on the matter and will be a rather doctrinaire AIPAC person.
Biden has enough experience and agree to tell them to take a hike.
So does Bernie.
Booker is like Harris. They are virtually indistinguishable.
The only option short of trying to fight to the death would have been to drop their collective shorts and bend over. I call it the tRump-Con-gress option.
Nope to that. Unless there’s some new, “kool” definition of the word “intact.”
No, the Iran-Iraq war was a border dispute about territory. Most people know that. But I hardly think Israelis can make that kind of criticism when plenty of them base their claims “over who is the legitimate successor to” the land of Palestine/Israel based on a religious text.
It’s not really been that big a deal actually over most of our history. Most regular Sunnis and Shiahs don’t want to spill blood over it – the extremists on both sides love to fight over this stuff.
Well, since it’s the extremists that love this kind of fighting, I’ll agree those guys are psychopaths. What this has to do with “most Muslims, both Shia and Sunni”, I have no clue. I do know that Israel loves to stoke the fires of rivalry when it is to its advantage though.
Not a fan of peace, huh?
Don’t know how this works exactly…some guy named “Israel” writes a column here. I certainly don’t call for “murder” if you mean by that “mass slaughter of Israeli citizens”. I assume you also do not want mass slaughter of Muslims in any of their countries (including Iran), correct?
Take it up with the people that feel that way – I have no more to do with Hitler than with Mao or Stalin or Pol Pot, and they have nothing to do with me.
Peace.
Wrong on all counts. Most Boomers my age despised Ronald Reagan primarily because of his violent put-down of the People’s Park demonstrations when he was governor of California in 1969, but also for his generally anti-intellectual stance and virulent verbal attacks on the educational system and especially its students.
Most Baby Boomers, at least the older half, hated Nixon too because of Vietnam and Watergate. Most of us embraced idealistic Carter when he appeared and vilified dimwitted, nearsighted Mr. Magoo I mean Reagan, whose pre-election Casey & Bush-run machinations starting by 1978 stunk to
high heavenlow hell:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2017/12/28/lets_skip_the_war_against_baby_boomers_ok_135867.html
Your age Bucky?
Thomm is a troll and unworthy of any response at all never mind defending.
I was tempted to answer, “May a sinkhole swallow the stinkhole, DC,” but decided it was too cringe-worthy, so never mind!!! 😉
It has been customary for embassy space to be treated as territory of the nation occupying said space. Which is why the internal security is staffed by that states security details, detachments, orgs, etc (i.e. US Marines)
That’s the reason for my import about territory.
Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
1961
“Article 21
1. The receiving State shall either facilitate the acquisition on its territory, in accordance with its laws, by the sending State of premises necessary for its mission or assist the latter in obtaining accommodation in some other way.
2. It shall also, where necessary, assist missions in obtaining suitable accommodation for their members.
Article 22
1. The premises of the mission shall be inviolable. The agents of the receiving State may not enter them, except with the consent of the head of the mission.
2. The receiving State is under a special duty to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity.
3. The premises of the mission, their furnishings and other property thereon and the means of transport of the mission shall be immune from search, requisition, attachment or execution.
Article 23
1. The sending State and the head of the mission shall be exempt from all national, regional or municipal dues and taxes in respect of the premises of the mission, whether owned or leased, other than such as represent payment for specific services rendered.
2. The exemption from taxation referred to in this article shall not apply to such dues and taxes payable under the law of the receiving State by persons contracting with the sending State or the head of the mission.
Article 24
The archives and documents of the mission shall be inviolable at any time and wherever they may be.
Article 25
The receiving State shall accord full facilities for the performance of the functions of the mission.
1. The premises of a mission shall be inviolable
Nobody can enter the mission without permission- this includes the host country
2. The receiving State is under a special duty to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity”
____________
Defend with force if necessary.
———
Ref:
http://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/9_1_1961.pdf
https://pathtoforeignservice.com/is-an-embassy-on-foreign-soil-the-sovereign-territory-of-the-host-country-or-the-embassys-country/
True.
Which is why I’ve dubbed him tRump. 🙂
Just the threats alone seem to have driven gasoline prices up ~5% in just a few days in my neck of the woods.
That was 40 years ago. We should GTF over it. Ten years after WW2 we were trading partners with Japan. Within 25 years of the end of the Vietnam war we had normalized relations with that nation. Why not Iran? To paraphrase Morrie’s Wig Shop, “Is Iran something special? A schmuck on wheels?”
Why?
Hello, All…, uh, almost “All.”
I don’t know exactly which commenter here might know and better yet, who would field the following points & corresponding questions.
Point 1.
It appears Iranian officials, who met secretly in Paris, with Reagan campaign officials, came to an agreement to delay the American hostage release until after the 1980 presidential election was over, and thus ending with Jimmy Carter as a one-termer.
Point 1, counterpunch to myself: Did the above weird meeting, including George H.W. Bush’s ominous presence, actually happen?
Point 1, the question: With decades of experience watching the Western Zio nations support for Shah Pahlavi syphoning off Iran’s oil & brutally oppressing it’s people, how & why the fuck did the Islamic Republic revolutionary negotiators trust the Reagan Zio-Republican gang?
Point 2.
Iran’s agreement with the Zio-Democrat Obama administration to junk development of nuclear weapons, and which ended up as the “JCPOA,” and then reviled by AIPAC-approved candidate t-Rump, & soon junked by Zio-President t-Rump.
Point 2, a counterpunch to above: Not wanting to get fooled by Jews again, I ask, did the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military leadership have well hidden (emergency🃏) nuke weapon systems all along,* and being wise to a century of ZUS kabuki-theater, practical President Rouhani bought into the shaky but potentially profitable JCPOA deal?
Point 3.
There ain’t no iffen #3! And the question is, “when shall USrael war against Iran start?”
Thnks — all response comments, including attacks, are welcome.
* Of course, Netanyahu knows “All,” even when fabricating Iran’s existential danger to Israel’s existence.
I think the nearest you’ve got to a(n) implicit answer is that there are some pretty influential people manoeuvring, mostly verbally, towards Iran giving an excuse for massive air strikes on it. These presumably would be aimed at anything nuclear, the Revolutionary Guard, missile sites, the ruling Ayatollahs and military aircraft. I can’t work out how they see the fallout from this working out well. How is Iran to get that non Islamic government that quickly qualifies for a Marshall Plan and lots of hugs and kisses?
Yo EliteComminc!
Thank you.
But, fyi, an update, below.
Article 26
Paul Wolfowitz, the deputy Secretary of (offensive) Defense and architect of the W. Bush Preemption Doctrine said to Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, “fuck you!”
And the fool deserves this fate given his betrayal of his promises and the historic American nation.
If we ever survive this evil, history will look upon Trump as perhaps the worst traitor the American Republic has ever known –which is saying a lot given the likes of the Bushes at the helm.
What a time to turn back from becoming a truly revolutionary leader who could change the evil empire towards decency to an incompetent fool doing the bidding of the evil Zionists.
Would you care to enumerate the “banksters” you refer to and how they exercise power and influence together.
I ask as one who looks at the listed banks in Canada and Australia (just to put the important and very stable up front), the UK, France and Germany and just can’t see them with the hat on you see somewhere. I think there is still a Rothschild privately owned bank, and Qatar and Singapore have big state banks but…..
Nope but people very close to me have.
That has nothing to do with my point. My point was that IF Israel decided to make an enemy out of Turkey, she would not have an easy time of it. Do you disagree?
Who doesn’t like sex? Still doesn’t negate my point.
Likely not unless Israel wants to start something; Turks aren’t pushovers.
I need a source for this other than your opinion. The two neighbors have good – if sometimes tense – relations. Turks are partially inheritors of Persian culture as can be seen in their language and customs. The Persian culture helped civilize the Turks.
So you say…
Peace.
This isn’t a debate. You’re being willfully ignorant about a situation you do not have the full understanding of. Thomm is a troll, and deserves nothing but contempt. You might (and I’m losing confidence) understand this if you would read his comment history. Instead you choose to be his white knight and acquire butthurt. Not a great first impression.
I think you are missing the point I was offering. In August 1941 things looked desperate for Britain. It’s survival seemed seriously threatened until December when the Russian winter and Pearl Harbor made all the difference. Without enumerating the strategic desirability of getting the Germans out of Iran then it remains true that it wasn’t gratuitous in the way that Japan’s attack on America was, Japan having nothing to lose but some of its military advantage in a country it had invaded without excuse.
Note: I am an advocate for free speech. And while you may respond to me as you will, I would prefer that “colorful language” not be engaged in exchanges with me.
As to the content . . .
I responded to a question as to why their is animosity. i don’t my position on Iran changes those events or why they would be cause for issue. Twenty years or sixty years, the polity of a country matters. Just as one might say, to the Iranians,
“Get over the US support for the regime change by Iran’s elite and and military.” The validity of the reasons may or may not subside with time. But it would depend on the nature of the relationship.
But whether “death to America” chants are cause for getting over it might be a dubious suggestion.
“In a Future Iran, Israel Will Once Again Be an Ally”
”In a rare interview to Israeli media, Reza Pahlavi, crown prince and son of the deposed Shah, tells Ynet that he envisions a time in which Tehran and Jerusalem are once again allies.”
[…]
”It is vital to remember that although Iranians now live under a religious dictatorial regime, Shah’s Iran was also a dictatorship, even if there were those who called it an “enlightened dictatorship.” Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi admired the West, worshiped French culture and viewed secularism as the only way to modernize and advance. But he was also the man who, in the name of these principles, threw thousands of political prisoners in jail and sent the secret police to punish his opponents. And while millions of his compatriots were living in poverty, he had fleets of airplanes and luxury cars and splurged on works of art and gold jewelry.”
https://www.bridgesforpeace.com/2019/02/in-a-future-iran-israel-will-once-again-be-an-ally/
I must of course ask to refrain from the color . . .
but as to the reference
Laughing.
In response to the Dep.Sec. — sovereignty matters, we would do well to oblige it and expect others to do the same.
My position on Vietnam is well known and I stand where I came in on both.
I don’t know if you’ve had a chance to consult a map lately, but it turns out the US is more than 2 countries away from Iran. I suspect you will soon be applying your ‘2-countries away rule’ to claim the US can’t be instigating anything against Iran for the same reason.
Listen, Ira, this trolling business is not your strong suit, have you considered a more lucrative line of work? A man of your caliber ought to be watching cat videos or something.
we occupied japan.
Now about my concerns with Iran, very little has to do with the hostage affair, but it does serve as a backdrop.
Again, my response was to a question — not my stated position, which does not include a case for regime change.
Why would you mention such a WEAK, heavily biased book on the Iranian military?
Have you even read it?
Well, I suppose that reading it will “enlighten” the reader with the usual BS claims, such as the alleged “fact” that Iran makes “terrorism” a key concept in its military doctrine… while really covering nearly NOTHING of Iran’s real military doctrinal development since the end of the Iran-Iraq war.
We are also treated to the usual notion that Hezbollah is a “terrorist” organization.
Not to mention numerous false accusations of “terrorism” pinned on Iran, Hezbollah, etc.
Garbage.
Biden is a bigger Zionist than all the rest.
Nobody is perfect. Have I read the entire book? No. But the portions I have read, especially regarding the older permutations of Persia’s military vanguards, were quite enlightening and unbiased.
However, I would recommend it nonetheless. One can simply disregard the polemics and concentrate on the meat of the message; mess with the Persians at your own risk.
Peace.
They didn’t get away with invading Lebanon in 2006. And there’s no guarantee they’ll get away with their next false flag operation.
You are mostly right, but after WWI this was still a country. Churchill himself called WWII the unnecessary war. I understand this in the sense that Germany was ment to be obliterated in WWI.
However, Germany in the 1920 ended up strategically stronger. For internationalists democracy has the huge advantage that they can install anyone in power with clandestine efforts. Hitler was the enemy they needed.
How so? Worth experience tends to come skepticism.
Harris and Booker I would be most worried about because both do not seem.intellectuallu inquisitive in the same way that Obama was. Obama knew Rashid Khalidi, remember.
Biden: ‘Jewish heritage is American heritage’
By JENNIFER EPSTEIN
| 05/21/2013 08:07 PM EDT
Vice President Joe Biden spoke at length Tuesday night about the influence of Judaism on the United States, dating back to the country’s founding and to the present day as Jews helped shape views on gay rights.
“The truth is that Jewish heritage, Jewish culture, Jewish values are such an essential part of who we are that it’s fair to say that Jewish heritage is American heritage,” he said. “The Jewish people have contributed greatly to America. No group has had such an outsized influence per capita as all of you standing before you, and all of those who went before me and all of those who went before you.”
Biden spoke for nearly 20 minutes at the American Institute of Architects building in Washington, at times improvising after asking that the teleprompter machine that had been set up in the event space be taken down. (He joked about President Obama’s reliance on the machine, but later gave Obama credit, noting he “sends his best” but is “otherwise occupied with a few problems.”)
“You make up 11 percent of the seats in the United States Congress. You make up one-third of all Nobel laureates,” he said. “So many notions that are embraced by this nation that particularly emanate from over 5,000 years of Jewish history, tradition and culture: independence, individualism, fairness, decency, justice, charity. These are all as you say, as I learned early on as a Catholic being educated by my friends, this tzedakah.”
“The embrace of immigration” is part of that, as is the involvement of Jews in social justice movements.
“You can’t talk about the civil rights movement in this country without talking about Jewish freedom riders and Jack Greenberg,” he said, telling a story about seeing a group of Jewish activists at a segregated movie theater in Delaware. “You can’t talk about the women’s movement without talking about Betty Friedan” or American advances in science and technology without mentioning Einstein and Carl Sagan, or music and Gershwin, Bob Dylan and “so, so, so many other people.”
“I believe what affects the movements in America, what affects our attitudes in America are as much the culture and the arts as anything else,” he said. That’s why he spoke out on gay marriage “apparently a little ahead of time.”
“It wasn’t anything we legislatively did. It was ‘Will and Grace,’ it was the social media. Literally. That’s what changed peoples’ attitudes. That’s why I was so certain that the vast majority of people would embrace and rapidly embrace” gay marriage, Biden said.
“Think behind of all that, I bet you 85 percent of those changes, whether it’s in Hollywood or social media are a consequence of Jewish leaders in the industry. The influence is immense, the influence is immense. And, I might add, it is all to the good,” he said.
Jews have also been key to the evolution of American jurisprudence, he continued, namedropping Brandeis, Fortas, Frankfurter, Cardozo, Ginsberg, Breyer, Kagan. “You literally can’t. You can’t talk about the recognition of … rights in the Constitution without looking at these incredible jurists that we’ve had.”
“Jewish heritage has shaped who we are – all of us, us, me – as much or more than any other factor in the last 223 years. And that’s a fact,” he said.
“We talk about it in terms of the incredible accomplishments and contributions” of Jews in America, Biden added, but it’s deeper “because the values, the values are so deep and so engrained in American culture, in our Constitution.”
“So I think you, as usual, underestimate the impact of Jewish heritage. I really mean that. I think you vastly underestimate the impact you’ve had on the development of this nation. We owe you, we owe generations who came before you,” he said
To be more explicit. Margaret Thatcher famously said, when chanciller Helmut Kohl brought up reunification in late 1989: “We have beaten them once, we have beaten them twice, and they are back again!”
What we are wittnessing now in Europe is the third blow, after which Europe and Germany will no longer exist. Read “Controversy of Zion” and project its thesis into the future. Then you will understand what I mean.
Funny Joe’s office couldn’t say where he was going? How convenient it was, to be “traveling abroad”.
I have no doubt Biden wants big contributions just like they all do. But the former VP knows the treachery of Netanyahu and was probably in on all the Obama dictums –even if passively– to CIA and NSA to watch Bibi more effectively.
I doubt Biden will be pro-war. If that conflicts with the AIPAC crowd that’s the way it’s going to have to be. He can still claim to be a Zionist all he wants.
I don’t waste time with facts when dealing with morons like you
Very well said
This was certainly the case with Trump. “Drain the Swamp” really meant “Invite the Swamp”, pretty much from the first day. The public can see that their Anti-War votes don’t count for much, and their “representatives” change sides when they arrive in Washington.
If the “groundswell of anti-war sentiment will become a little more pronounced” it’s only going to happen in America’s streets. France’s Yellow Vests have proved this – it’s a type of opposition that has truly rattled the French elite and could do the same in the US.
The bad problem for elites, is that street demonstrations happen outside their framework of control. They know that they (the Zio-glob) are a small minority who don’t represent the wishes of the public – and they can only control the discourse by applying threats and bribes to points of dissent.
However, with street demonstrations (Direct Democracy) they have to come out in the open and use the security forces – which is always a risky and unpopular business (risk of counter force growth, being swamped and tit for tat violence).
Going back to the 1960’s the US does have some experience of street protest , and anti-war demonstrations have a broad appeal regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, socio-economic group. The only real opposition comes from the Zio-glob, and numerically they don’t count – and their not so numerous Antifa street thugs are going to look bad fighting Peace demonstrators.
Of course, the public need to get away from their TVs, and young people need to take the lead – but once these things start they can quickly build momentum and introduce some real Democracy to the US.
TKK the Ziofascist sitting in a basement is back!
There exists no legally binding document signed by a lawful german government, that gives away these territories.
Officially, these territories have never been formally annexed, the FRG vassals only signed a “border acknowledgement” paper with Poland, this was no German signature for entire Germany, which Poland knows its not worth the paper and protested at “2+4”.
If it makes sense to return these territories after a final peace treaty is a matter of negotiation, because these lands have been purged from Germans. Nonetheless, these lands are territory of Germany, even according to US occupier’s rules established. The problem of the occpuiers is, the Russians/Soviets basically see these lands as annexed, which led to the “cold war”, Soviet offers of full German reunification by Stalin in return for neutrality, or returning East Germany to GDR, which is central Germany not “east Germany”
The entire “post” WWII (dis)order is based on massives lies, massive crimes, and massive leghal fraud, perpetrated by the allied countries forming the war alliance UN.
And how many Palestinian children has Israel killed?
1. Who reads the Washington Times? Isn’t that a fringe newspaper?
2. Philip forgot to mention the recent “foiled terrorist attacks by Iran” on European soil – clearly Mossad black flag operations that Israel uses to convince the Europeans to impose sanctions on Iran and withdraw from the nuclear agreement.
3. Fortunately, Trump is full of bluster but is not interested in wars in the Middle East, so I don’t expect any war from this administration. However, Israel always benefits, whether from sanctions on Iran based on groundless accusations or from an increase US foreign aid.
The Battle of Britain had been over for a year, Hitler was 3 months into Barbarossa, and there was no longer any threat to England. Hess had landed in Scotland in June, pleading for peace. Hitler had been making peace overtures since September 1939. Peace for Germany was simply not a part of the Talmudic plan. Peace for Iran was also not a part of the plan.
The way you selectively ignore anything contradicting the narrative is really obnoxious. Roosevelt had cracked the Japanese radio codes and new exactly when the attack was coming. The US aircraft carriers, which could have stopped the Japanese attack and ended the war right then and there, were pulled back leaving the battleships at Pearl Harbors sitting ducks, as were their fighter protection. It was murder by Roosevelt. The McCollum memo laid out the exact 8 step plan to force Japan to attack that Roosevelt used to get the war rolling.
I want to mention how despicable the actions of Australia were in all this. They attacked neutral Iran’s navy at dawn while it was at dock, without declaration of war. What sleazy worms Austalians are whenever they dare to utter the word Nazi. Australian war crimes have continued to this very day, with Australia still openly and secretly carrying out zionist terrorism across the middle east. The 5 eyes alliance (it is actually 6 eyes because Netanyau admits that he sees everything) with all the assassinations, terrorist attacks, drug dealing and money laundering is orders of magnitude more malicious and evil than the Gestapo and the SS ever could have dreamed of being.
‘Honestly, that would be a bite far bigger than she is capable of chewing.’
Oh, at least since Lebanon, Israel doesn’t fight her appointed enemies. We do.
‘I think you are missing the point I was offering. In August 1941 things looked desperate for Britain. It’s survival seemed seriously threatened until December when the Russian winter and Pearl Harbor made all the difference. Without enumerating the strategic desirability of getting the Germans out of Iran then it remains true that it wasn’t gratuitous in the way that Japan’s attack on America was, Japan having nothing to lose but some of its military advantage in a country it had invaded without excuse.’
There wasn’t much of a Nazi threat in Iran, but I think the unadmitted reason for the attack on Iran wasn’t some nefarious imperialist plot. Neither Stalin nor Churchill wein a position to pursue imperialist fantasies in August 1941. They had more pressing concerns.
Rather, it was imperative that a secure aid route be opened from the Persian Gulf to the Soviet Union. That implied the occupation of Iran. It wasn’t fair, but at the time, fairness wasn’t the paramount issue. It was total war.
‘…The European powers allowed World War II to unfold by wringing their hands rather than taking a stand while Hitler built up his forces, threatened his neighbors and bit off chunks of their territory…’
Now, who does that remind me of?
(Hint: their prime minister addressed Congress and received seventeen standing ovations.)
‘Democrats need to be talking about this early. They can’t let this happen. As for the GOP…I’m sure the words at the AIPAC convention will be supportive.’
You need a reality check. The Democrats aren’t the solution; they’re part of the problem. See Nancy Pelosi’s words to AIPAC.
You are a Hasbara troll aren’t you?
Question,
Why was the Iran nuclear agreement called “5+1”, and why is the plus one Germany, enemy state defined in UN charter? Or asked differently, who did the vassals of FRG represent? Why “5+1” at all, and not say 4+1?
Any takers?
NoseytheDuke says: @Blind_understanding
“Thomm is a troll and unworthy of any response at all never mind defending.”
Blind_understanding: More ad-hominem nonsense. Somebody needs to defend the debate format. A small group of commenters who see themselves as insiders are fucken it up by recruiting for witch-hunts against those they see as outsiders. And schadenfreude is one of their recruiting tools. And you are part of the problem.
Total war? The western allies have not experienced such thing themselves at home, they just waged it.
Total war was the brutal stiff fighting between German and Soviet troops.
I acknowldge the soviets did the main heavy fighting on the allied side, while the German B Team held the western front calm, and enjoyed along with the french the summer in France.
When the allied invasion in Normandy started, the GI had leaflets handed out to them, warning them to behave as excellent as the Germans. Soon, local french Police and officials were fooded with complaints about misbehving, drunk and raping GI, more than 50000 complaints in the first few days.
Total war was also the bombing terrorism against German and Japanese cities, or the Soviet order to create burnt soil on the own territory using German uniforms, and deporting entire peoples to Siberia.
No. I am not jewish and I am not a troll. I am a grandpa who likes to write and express opinions that make people think.
Instead of thinking about and coming up with a witty reply to whatever it was that I wrote that triggered you so, you chose to fling ad-hominem spittle. I would call that troll-like.
“Yes” to all. Used “AGREE” button already.
Funny that you would write that, I got the opposite impression.
It’s possible that you’ve mistaken me for a commenter who cares what you think.
I believe the official number is 29. We wouldn’t want to understate this historic achievement.
Hitler was out to destroy the Jewish Bolshevik slave system, but he wasn’t proposing to liberated anybody.
It’s more than clear that he was going to replace Jewish Bolshevism with his own ethnic German nationalist slave system. He had a lot of respect for British Imperialism and wanted a Germanic land Empire in the east stretching to the Urals, and including the Ukraine (Crimea as a Germans only holiday resort) staffed by German administrators and encouraging ethnic German settlement in general. The plan was to physically remove Moscow and St Petersburg.
Also Stalin had already disposed of most of the leading Bolshevik Jews in the Show Trials of 1938, and the Red Army fought and won a Russian national victory – nothing to do with international Judaism.
It was only much later under the drunkard Yeltsin that Russian Jews (oligarchs) regained anything like the power that Jews held in the first decades after October 1917.
Not only Americans…The British writer George MacDonald Fraser, author of the Flashman series of novels, was a Tommy fighting in Burma during WWII, in Field Marshal Slim’s army. In his autobiographical “Quartered Safe Out Here”, he stated a lifelong hatred of the Japanese.
I hope you ignore or laugh at the comment by “bucky” and that you keep posting the truth.
C’mon, benjy, we’re supposed to be impressed by that one’s “deep thinking” and “profound insights” or something. 😉
Superb comments!
All true.
Lol! Your pagan brethren have been toying with such equations for millennia. The most hilarious being, 1 = 3 😉
I believe all that, and would remind folks that the US military was so “benign” that they had to be bribed with ice cream to stop them from killing Japanese POWs.
Anyway, would you be able to provide more info on your claim? It is very interesting. Thanks.
Sources, please.
Also, was this to be a mere expedient given the times, or was it supposed to be a permanent state of affairs, or what? In any case, please explain, with sources.
That’s some excellent stuff to know. Did I say excellent? Excellent.
It is well established that Israel is the world’s largest state sponsor of Islamic terror, and it is also well established that it treats its illegally militarily occupied territories worse than the Nazis treated the Warsaw Ghetto. Zionism is an racist, supremacist ideology that appeals to psychopaths, and sociopaths, and Netanyahu is both, as well as being a hard core criminal who will hopefully one day land in prison where he has long belonged as he has long been under investigation as is his ugly wife for a variety of crimes. The good news is that in increasingly larger numbers American Jews are moving away from the fascist policies of Israel because they understand that it is the height of tragic irony that Israel, founded by Zionist terrorist thugs on stolen land, is behaving worse that did the Nazis.
Then why did they? Of course Stalin and Churchill apologists will show their hypocrisy by claiming that Soviet or British sovereignty was so much more important than Iranian sovereignty that an undeclared surprise attack was completely justified. Both countries hung noble German officers after the war for supposedly committing far less severe war crimes. Aggressive war is the worst crime of all both the British and Soviets insisted at Nuremburg. Total hypocrites. How many Germans were falsely hung because the Soviets and the British lied about Katyn Forest?
Fair has nothing to do with it. It was war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed by the England and every country in the commonwealth, in a war that England started and could have stopped at any moment. A war of genocide as evidenced by Dresden, a purely civilian and cultural target, destroyed in Feb 1945 when the Germans had clearly already lost the war.
Yes, it was total Talmudic war against goyim. Hitler had 60,000 VX warheads he never used, with which he could have stopped the Normandy and Italian invasions easily, or sent to England on V2’s. Hitler let England escape Dunkirk. Hitler was never horny for nuclear weapons like his enemies the jews. The only ones waging total war were the Allies, Goebbels’ rantings aside.
Talmudists are so desperate to prevent this simple truth getting out that they have shown themselves time and again willing to terrorize, invade and genocide any peoples standing in their way.
Iran is currently the primary target of their Talmudic hate. Talmudic hate is is like rust, it never sleeps.
Hey Hey, My, My
Talmudic hate will never die
Bring it on, pagan phuck-up!
would you say that Russia and the Red Army.. liberated Eastern Europe and the Baltic states?
and that under communism, (where all the fruits of one’s labor are collected by the state, in order to distribute them ‘fairly’) the Russian people themselves were liberated?
Why are those pesky grumblers like Solzhenitsyn always pooh-poohing the great “liberation”?
Who, if not the commie North Koreans, are the most ‘liberated’ people on the planet today?
Lip service.
Also, it is him noticing things. Kamala doesn’t even notice most likely.
Who has been more pro-israel, Obama or Trump? Obama clearly antagonized Netanyahu by not slavishly doing what he wanted.
“The article states that Iran is supporting al Qaeda by providing money, weapons and sanctuary across the Middle East to enable it to undertake new terrorist attacks.”
What a low-down thing!
“Venezuela: Mysterious ‘Humanitarian Aid’ Packages Contain Wire and Nails for Barricades”
https://dailystormer.name/venezuela-mysterious-humanitarian-aid-packages-contain-wire-and-nails-for-barricades/
Am very interested with Miro23’s focus upon the attention gobbling “Zio-glob,”🃏 and his having offered the following important advisory: “Of course these things start they can quickly build momentum and introduce some real Democracy to the US.”
Greetings from broken & snowy Scranton, Miro!
As a Scranton School District bus driver, and over the past 4-years, I became acquainted with young people who one day, and as you said, eh-hem, “need to take the lead.”🤾
No doubt, you are a good man, Miro, and an indispensable commenter here at U.R.
Re; your words above, and I presume your will to introduce “real democracy” in the “Homeland” entails creating a totally revolutionary process where the Federal Reserve system is history, Krugman/Sam Shama-canard “debt is good” becomes exposed as big lie, and an end to wars for Israeli hegemony in the Middle East. Okay so far, Miro?
As you know, in recent past, the Occupy Wall Street (OWS) sprouted in USrael soil; made noise for “real change” under insidious Wall Street-approved Congressmen & presidents, blossomed until the “Homeland” Winter hit,☃️and even managed to raise $12,000 to create a newspaper.🌤️
So, and as you say, Miro, “the public need to get away from their TVs, and young people need to take the lead.” However, there’s a “problem, er, Houston.”🐍
US-based billionaires, i.e., Team-Israel George Soros and Sheldon Adelson have a Jewish Corporate Media working at their service, and can plausibly infiltrate the leadership core,🕍and warp otherwise gallant mass-protest momentum in the desirable direction of a repackaged institutional structure.
Fyr, video linked below, is an engaging RT interview featuring the young & intelligent Canadian, Andrew Gavin Marshall, who made some “iskra” as to what need be done to free mankind from dependency upon international Jewry’s systemic monetary organs.
Thanks a lot, Miro23, & any type of response comment is welcome!
Selah, the Importance of Being Louis Farrakhan, and the NOI’s (“CerTainteed”) insulation against potential freezing infiltration.
Smug rationalization like that, based on technicalities such as the US abrogates or ignores routinely, may comfort the simple minded, but the rest of the world knows better. Why do people even bother making such dimwitted claims?
It would seem preferable that you learn to express what you mean clearly instead. Who’s going to read the book based on some desire to understand what you meant?
You may want to revisit Reed’s excellent book and if you do, you’ll understand that Germany was not as you stated.
This more adequately describes the reality.
The people of Iran and Venezuela are being subjected to the same types evil forces that subjugated Germany and to which the USA has succumbed since at least 1913, and which really took off under the rich Red elitist, FDR.
Another fine post there, Bro CO!
Yer making a videophile outta me, dang it!!! I got stuf to do, ya know???
I hope to check the vid when I get back.
Thanks for all the good stuff!
“Iran-al Qaeda alliance May Provide Legal Rationale for U.S. military strikes”.
Except that Iran has no alliance with Al Qaeda, ISIS, or any of the rest of the Wahabbi alphabet soup. Iran is a Shia nation, whereas all the major Islamic fundamentalist terrorist organizations are Sunni. Indeed, the terrorists’ view of the world is almost indistinguishable from that of Saudi Arabia.
The nation whose government is tightly allied to Al Qaeda, of course, is the USA.
“Merkel, May, and Macron should be the first to get their burials at sea like Osama did”.
I think they should all be hanged for treason – after a fair and unprejudiced trial, of course.
Or perhaps guillotined.
Yes they do. And it includes the outright boycott of all mass media.
I value your comments here, but I feel compelled to ask that people think that idea through because it should be plain to see that “democracy,” except when applied to all but the smallest of groups, amounts to another form of tyranny, and who needs that? In any case, history shows that even if it starts out with the best of intentions, it soon devolves into another corrupt institution.
I can explain later if need be. Gotta run now.
You’re delusional if you think that engaging with you is some sort of privilege that people need to clean up their act for. Besides, I wasn’t trying to engage you, just pointing out that the 1980s Cold War mentality of the dinosaur baby boomers is part of the problem of creating peace in the world.
@NoseytheDuke
NoseytheDuke says: @Blind_understanding
“Thomm is a troll and unworthy of any response at all never mind defending.”
Blind_understanding: More ad-hominem nonsense. Somebody needs to defend the debate format. A small group of commenters who see themselves as insiders are fucken it up by recruiting for witch-hunts against those they see as outsiders. And schadenfreude is one of their recruiting tools. And you are part of the problem.
Nosey: It’s possible that you’ve mistaken me for a commenter who cares what you think.
Blind: Iggied! Added to my list of “small group of commenters who see themselves as insiders are fucken it up [debate] by recruiting for witch-hunts against those they see as outsiders”.
Meantime, India and Pakistan really are dropping bombs on each other but that’s not quite as existentially erotic as the neverending hyperbole of war on Iran, I reckon..