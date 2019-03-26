An Iranian April Surprise?

The situation that is developing around both this year’s Israeli election and next year’s ballot in the United States smacks of something like a developing conspiracy to renew the mandates of both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump somewhat reminiscent of the October Surprise that helped bring Ronald Reagan to the White House. Back then, the Reagan campaign team led by William Casey secretly negotiated with Iranian representatives to prolong the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis past the 1980 election, enabling Reagan to use the continuing stand-off as a wedge issue to attack the “weakness” of Carter foreign policy. If Carter had been able to bring the hostages home, he might have won reelection. In exchange for a Reagan offer of considerable military hardware, the Iranians agreed to release the U.S. hostages after the new president took office, which they did. And Reagan provided the hardware in an exchange that eventually morphed into Iran-Contra.
What is less known is that the initial secret meetings between Casey and the Iranians were set up by a group of CIA Chiefs of Station who had served in the Middle East but were at that time in Europe. The first meetings were in Paris. The Chiefs, all active-duty, serving CIA officers, were working for the Carter administration but were conspiring to defeat him and contributed materially to that outcome. Several of them were rewarded when Casey was subsequently named Director of Central Intelligence.
Curiously, both then and now Iran was and is at the center of what might or might not develop and there are clear signs that the United States is escalating its crisis with Tehran artificially to produce a conflict that would benefit no one in the short term but Bibi Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, who is struggling to get re-elected. A critical question becomes “Since Trump has pledged disengagement in the Middle East, is it he who is pulling the strings or is it National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, somewhat reminiscent of the cabal of CIA Chiefs conspiring behind the back of the elected president in 1980?” But the more important question is, perhaps, whether Bolton and Pompeo actually want Trump reelected or might they be engaged in something even more devious? Is a Mitt or a Marco lurking, either of whom would be seen very favorably by Israel and the neocons versus an extremely narcissistic and ultimately unreliable Trump?
That Washington has been slowly tightening the screws on Iran is undeniable, starting with the withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement last year, which has led to a level of economic warfare initiated by Washington that is unprecedented between two countries that are not actually at war. Ironically and inevitably, though the suffering of the Iranian people is real, the elites who run the country are largely immune to the hardships being experienced.
As there has been no sign that the Iranian people will overthrow their government, which is the White House’s stated objective, more pressure is being contemplated. New sanctions were initiated last Friday and a move that mighty actually bring about an armed confrontation is being considered by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is clearly favoring declaring the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to be a foreign terrorist group.
Qassim Suleimani, commander of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force component, has already been designated a terrorist by the U.S., but no armed forces entity from any country has ever before been awarded that distinction and it would likely produce a serious response from Iran, possibly including an attack on some U.S. military installation in the Middle East or against a U.S. Navy warship patrolling the Straits of Hormuz. That would in turn justify a response and the crisis could easily escalate.
According to the New York Times, the Pompeo “…plans also would designate some Iraqi Shiite militias as foreign terrorist organizations. As a result, the Iranian-trained militias — and Iraqi officials who support them — would be subject to new economic sanctions and travel restrictions.” This scenario would also compound problems with Baghdad, which is already reluctant to accept the stationing of U.S. troops in the country without placing severe restrictions on when, how and where they might be able to operate, and it would also be seen by the rulers in Tehran as a major threat to Iran’s national security.
So, there would be complications and also considerable downside if Washington were to take the lead on designating Iranian or Iranian connected militias terrorists, but bear in mind the considerable upside, which is that war is, generally speaking, good for incumbency unless it quickly and undeniably goes disastrously wrong. A quick strike to punish Iran before the Israeli election would help Netanyahu, just as a successful and not too prolonged “cakewalk” engagement with the Mullahs would elevate Trump next year. The president and his close advisors have surely noted that the only time he was regarded as “presidential” by the media and inside the Beltway talking heads was when he ordered the launch of cruise missiles to punish Syria for an alleged chemical attack back in April 2017. The fact that the attack was based on false intelligence was irrelevant and it did not produce any damage to key voter constituencies, apart from that segment of the population that voted for Trump because he was perceived to be the anti-war choice for president.
The Israelis are, of course, deep into the planning for a conflict, and have recently again been promoting their repeatedly discredited casus belli claim that Iran has a secret nuclear program. It would be reasonable to suggest that war with Iran is coming and it is only a matter of timing concerning when and exactly how it starts. There may not be enough time left to do Netanyahu a favor that he would surely reciprocate in American elections next year, but you can also bet that the Israeli Mossad intelligence service is hard at work coming up with “false flag” contingency plans to jump start a war sooner rather than later. There have long been concerns that intelligence agencies might go rogue but we are now living in an age where the existence of a “deep state” in many countries suggests that they have already been rogue for some time, most particularly in the United States.
Suggesting the possibility of some covert intrigues behind the scenes in the Administration does not necessarily mean that there is an actual conspiracy apart from that which is being run by the White House and Congress against the American people. But because we live in a world where we can no longer expect the government to behave honorably, it is wise to expect just about anything. Politicians care only about retaining power by being re-elected in both Israel and in the United States and, since the two governments are currently joined at the hip and likely perceiving war as part of an electoral strategy, why not expect the worst?
Why hasn’t Iran published their side of the story online? They could publish 101 websites in various Western languages to persuade citizens of Europe, USA, and Canada of their own version of facts or fiction. What are they waiting for? Or would Jewgle rank them below page 92 in a web search? Full disclaimer: I haven’t searched duckduckgo for this information, but maybe I will during the next few days.
They’ll discard him like a used condom. He’s a neutered, hollowed out shell of his former self so the Deep State might want to parade him around in this state just to prove how hopeless it was to vote against their candidate, but in 2020 they’ll want a new pony.
I disagree. Since when are we believing Deep State president handlers, polls or media? Large part of his base was massively disappointed. Not only did he break one of his main promises but they tricked him into striking before he could even pretend that the allegations were vetted. With that one decision, he managed to look both stupid and untrustworthy. The never-Trump media cheered for a day while his voters saw him as useful as a crotchless chastity belt.
My pet theory is that the Deep State dropped his IQ by 15-20 points trough some poison or radiation. He was always less-than-informed but now it looks like he’s also getting significantly dumber with time. I know it’s tin-foily but I’m sticking to it. That’s what I would do to remove a threat without the risk of creating a martyr.
If I’m not mistaken, Iran’s news site, presstv.com, has been censored by most of the major social networks. So yes, they’re trying to tell their side, but the Luegenpresse (lying press) are going full-tilt with anti-Iran propaganda.
I would not be at all surprised if Israel strikes Iran …..with the US President as their American whore the time is perfect for them to start a war…..which would of course require the US to actually fight the war and pay for it.
I don’t think there’s any question the US politicians would send us to war (again) for Israel.
senile dementia – seriously
This is Trumps Jewish bankruptcy lawyer who he appointed as US Amb to Israel.
Does this sound like he is representing the US or does he sound like a Israeli thanking Trump for what he does for Israel?
Israel, the Spoiled Rich Kid.
Astounding that Trump has recognized the Golan as Israeli territory in violation of accepted International consensus (I have ceased to believe that “International Law” exists anymore, but “consensus” does – albeit unenforceable).
What sordid information does Netanyahu have over Trump that would persuade him to make yet another bad foreign policy decision? Of course congress and the state department will make this an official US position over the next few weeks, but what does it mean in real terms? The Syrians are not going to accept this, and once they have wound down their current battles, attention will surely turn towards recapturing the Golan Heights, perhaps accompanied by the Hezbollah and Iran. It is a matter of pride and territorial sovereignty, and even our European allies have voiced their disagreement. Could this catalyze an Arab reunification (sans Saudi Arabia)?
So, yet again, off to war we go for our BFF. Hurray!
The war to end all wars, literally.
It looks like Netanyahu is settling for the considerably less ambitious and well-worn device of engineering a clash with Hamas to solve his current political difficulties.
There he was, heading for what looked likely to turn into a catastrophic appearance at the AIPAC convention — and suddenly there was a ‘Hamas missile attack!’ Turn the plane around! Call up the troops! Bomb hell out of Gaza! Rally round war leader Bibi!
We have seen this movie before.
lol…you aren’t too bright…you think none of us have considered the motives behind the mix of intelligent writers and then the nutcases?
And the publishing of anti Jewish , anti Israel articles in light of Ron’s purported Jewishness?
Unz may corral a lot of disgruntled and angry people who use unz as a safely valve for their anger…but their anger lives on, unz doesnt erase it.
Whatever purposes Ron may have for this site …unz serves to inform and rile people about US/Israel.
The nutcase articles can fall thru the cracks for all I care, nothing lost there.
Besides whats not to like about free speech? On that alone UNZ deserves the American Medal of Freedom .
Believe me: whatever happens, I won’t be surprised.
Yid-Khazars aren’t Semites though.
https://khazardnaproject.wordpress.com/2018/09/05/in-search-of-the-true-jewish-patriarchs/
On IQ, Israel has a great average IQ, ranking below Mississippi which is the state with the lowest IQ of all US states’ average IQ.
https://hbdchick.wordpress.com/2012/05/08/iq-and-the-wealth-of-nations-table/
https://brandongaille.com/list-average-iq-by-country-and-american-states/
Well hurry up and get him to start churning out articles on Institut zur Erforschung der Judenfrage, Institut zum Studium der Judenfrage, Institut d’étude des questions juives, etc. and the results of their learned studies so we can get a heated discussion going on in the comments section. Reading that would be more entertaining than watching some Spielberg propaganda flick.
The governed in the NATO nation group and in the South of the USA border group, can expect compromised government including court systems and agencies (think tanks, GOs and NGOs) to behave with deceit, fake-ness, and amoral dishonor (officers and their guards at a concentration camp come to mind). Those the Oligarch appoint to be politicians are expected to care only about maintaining domestic law that enables the oligarch objects, a war budget that maintains a leg breaker military and para military to be used to assure global compliance, and total economic and political monopolies over the strength, implementation and use of all state power. Domestic access to capital for projects, education, history or news are denied to all except those deemed fully compliant with Oligarch needs.
The governments that rule the human herds in Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, England, Saudi Arabia and America are reciprocal monopolies connected by deep state contracts that fund their ventures and keep the oligarch in control of all useful scientific knowledge, by interconnected intelligence agencies that manipulate political needs at home and conduct regime change to bring non compliant foreign governments into line, and by corporations which execute greed based economics against the people of the nations the governments control to extract into private hands monopoly earned profits. Interesting it is, that the media, which serves as the public media, and which is used as one more tool of the oligarchs, is kept in privately owned hands?
@ Anonymous[675] • My pet theory is that the Deep State dropped his[Trumps] IQ by 15-20 points trough some poison or radiation. He was always less-than-informed but now it looks like he’s also getting significantly dumber with time. There is evidence Corbyn has been similarly affected not to mention the assorted khashoggi jamal maneuvers reserved for qualified journalists.
You are looking for Lithium. It helps against Schizophrenia.
On the subject of Zionist over-reach, one fascinating item is last weekend’s bizarre attack upon Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar by rabbi-to-celebrities Shmuley Boteach, via a full-page ad in the Washington Post, plus Twitter etc
The attack ad is notable because Rabbi Shmuley quotes the ‘Protocols of Zion’ and Henry Ford’s ‘The International Jew’
And because the ad backfires, making it seem as if leading Zionists are becoming un-hinged, and Rep. Omar is a lady telling the truth
With these two rogue regimes, one should expect the worst. Giraldi’s thoughts make a lot of sense considering Netanyahu’s long-cherished wish that the US does the dirty work for the Zionist regime in Jerusalem such as they did in Iraq. But with a “moron” in the White House, surrounded by warmongers such as Bolton, Pompeo, Pence, and their ilk, an attack on Iran seems imminent, which might escalate into a war. The US should not sacrifice their soldiers for a Zionist regime, which despises international law, human rights and the dignity of the oppressed Palestinian people.
Move forward the way is clear
It’s clear that the deep state wanted Hillary to win in 2016. Their big mistake was not hacking the voting machines. She had such a huge lead in the polls they allowed a more or less accurate vote count–maybe to assess her true following or maybe to amuse themselves. I doubt that mistake will ever happen again. Both the primaries and the general will simply be scripted charades from now until the economy collapses or the nukes fly.
Donald is trying ever so hard to please his keepers hoping they might allow him four more years of play time, but Giraldi might be right. Perhaps the string-pullers will prefer the likes of Mittens or Little Marco–who are really just as crazy and stupid as Trump–but are better stage-managed by seasoned politicos and the old money aristocracy who raise (and maybe even breed) such creatures.
Curious how Marco and the Donald have basically evolved into the same neocon instrument for world hegemony since the 2016 election wherein Marco was the monger and Trump was the peacenik time-warped from the 60’s (the latter ruse and subsequent transmogrification also worked for Obomber). Gotta hope our shadowy overlords opt for the least of evils. Mitt only wants to prove himself competent to rule his own planet in the next life. Little Marco and Netanyahoo’s useful idiot seem to think that properly orchestrating Armageddon as described in “scripture” is the top priority.
More wisdom from the Lotus Flower!
Regards, onebornfree
I don’t know who to believe, the Guru Dr. Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D. who is constantly pushing a war against Iran and mentally preparing us for this war. Or, the simpleton Sayyed Hasssan NasrAllah who recently claimed that Trump is going to abandon his allies in Middle East. My money is on Victory (Nasr) of Allah, the Sayyed (grandson of the Prophet).
After the recent release of Muller’s report exonerating Russia about the collusion, baby I am again enjoying the CCR’s song, “Bad Moon Rising”.
To the Nasrs (Victors) of Allah belong the spoils…..
It would be reasonable to suggest that war with Iran is coming and it is only a matter of timing concerning when and exactly how it starts.
Unfortunately, I believe Giraldi is right. But there might not even be a false flag this time. The psychopaths are in so much hurry they hardly seem interested in breaking stride on their march toward disaster.
Phil,
Stop using the word “Mullahs” when referring to Iran. You should know that is insulting and advances a racist, anti-Muslim agenda. Would you refer to the US, France, UK governments as “whitey” or the Israeli government as the “the Jews.”
Shame on you, because you should know better. BTW, do tell how many “Mullahs” are there in Iran Parliament. Do they make up a majority?
The more Omar pisses-off the Zios, the happier I am.
I’m pessimistic by nature and always expect the worst. I used to believe pessimists are never dissapointed. Not even.
Is this some kind of a Joke? The US couldn’t win in Afghanistan against goat herders after 18 years and is currently negotiating with the Taliban on basically terms of surrender and they are going to War with Iran a country of 80 million who have ballistic missiles! No way.
A sensitive zionist Thomm has been upset by the unfiltered information about zionists’ pernicious influence on the US policies.
Thomm writs: “Those who talk about Auschwitz, lampshades, and soap never get moderated here.”
— Thomm, why don’ you make some independent research in holo-biz instead of following the Wiesels’ and ADL thugs’ dictum? What if Soviet Jews did indeed smear Germans (holohoax) after the WWII to showcase the special Jewish victimhood?
“Ilya Ehrenburg, the leading Soviet propagandist who agitated for genocide against Germans” https://ww2gravestone.com/ilya-ehrenburg-the-leading-soviet-propagandist-of-the-second-world-war/
https://rense.com/general75/ehr.htm
Replace “Germans” (the people of great civilization) with “Iranian” (the people of great civilization) and you will get the ongoing hysterics of the Jewish State and Israel-firsters against Iran.
Sad and awful scenarios but more than possible.
However I don’t see the following (positive thinking on my part, lol);
I don’t see it as Mitt ‘the twit’ has run and lost and so has Rubio. Both exposed to the American people who I hope are smarter than the elite assume. Also Bolton and Pompeo would/should be eviscerated by the likes of Carlson, Buchanan and other like minded patriots.
Iran is the only nation not yet attacked for the seven nations to destroy theme of nine eleven. 2003 Iran war started on Purim. 2011 Libya war started on Purim. Trump says that Golan Heights is Israel’s land on Purim day. 2019 is exactly eight years since the last big attack in the middle east. There is a pattern of eight years for big attacks. So 2019 could be the year. Since our “leaders” are into Jewish mysticism when warring in the middle east. What does eight signify in Judaism?
The author talks about the time between Purim and Lag B’Omer.
https://www.betemunah.org/eight.html
“There are exactly sixty-four days between Purim and Lag B’Omer. Sixty-four days is equivalent to eight multiplied by eight. The number eight represents the spiritual world. The multiplication of eight by eight represents the totality of the spiritual world. Purim and Lag B’Omer are one holiday that is broken up into two parts. The holiness of this single holiday begins on Purim. On this day HaShem reveals his hidden guidance of this world. We then spiritually refine ourselves in sequences of eight until we reach the eighth of the eighth, which is Lag B’Omer. We then merit to discover the secrets of Torah. The period between Purim and Lag B’Omer is the time we master our spiritual understanding of HaShem and his Torah.”
What is Lag B’Omer?
https://www.hebcal.com/holidays/lag-baomer
“Lag BaOmer (Hebrew: ל״ג בעומר), also Lag B’Omer, is a Jewish holiday celebrated on the 33rd day of the Counting of the Omer, which occurs on the 18th day of the Hebrew month of Iyar. One reason given for the holiday is as the day of passing of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. Modern Jewish tradition links the holiday to the Bar Kokhba Revolt against the Roman Empire (132-135 CE). In Israel, it is celebrated as a symbol for the fighting Jewish spirit.”
This year Lag B’Omer starts on sundown May 22 2019.
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/679300/jewish/What-Is-Lag-BaOmer.htm
Bonfires are set to celebrate this holiday. The town of Meron in Northern Israel is where Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai is buried. It is the center for the biggest celebration for this holiday.
“Since this is the day of joy of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, there are major festivities in Meron, the mountain village in northern Israel where he is buried, with tens of thousands of pilgrims pouring in from all corners of the world to rejoice together in unity.”
“Recognizing the fiery spirit of the mystical teachings that are celebrated today, bonfires are kindled. Get some friends (and a guitar) together, and it becomes a wonderful opportunity for singing, sharing and enjoying each other’s camaraderie.”
This town of Meron is near the Lebanese border and the Golan Heights. Trump purposely gave the gift of the Golan Heights to Israel on Purim. Purim starts the 64 days celebration of Jewish holidays from Purim to Lag B’Omer.
I thought the US was built on the separation of synagogue/church and state. Synagogue and state are the only “values” that the US government has now, nothing else matters.
Try to take out an advertisement telling any side of story that is not consistent with AIPAC FDD FLAME in US media ?
On presumably the Wiliam Casey meeting with Iranian negotiators & focused upon hostage release-day, Sir Lancelot Canning asked this terrific question: “Why hasn’t Iran published their side of the story online? They could publish 101 websites in various Western languages to persuade citizens of Europe, USA,”
Hello Sir Lancelot Canning!
Will offer an attempt at an answer.
I do not think the principled heirs to Ayatollah Khomeini Islamic Republic government are eager to fuss up that they played footsie with the “Great Satan” in Paris.
Fyi, Sir, I also find most peculiar the unbroken silence of Iran, Syria, and Russia as to their knowing that Muslim terrorists, affiliated with Osama bin Laden, did not do 9/11! Perhaps the primary leaders of the aforementioned countries presently have guilty consciences & sincere regrets for their predecessors not having immediately spoken up about the GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD.🇮🇱
And possibly putting international “brakes” upon the W. Bush administration’s PNAC-preplanned, immoral, & serial murderous (post-911) launch of GWOT?
Truth denied gives life to lies.
Thanks for your service, Sir Lancelot Canning.
Indeed we have
You tell me who runs this country and who our politicians serve!
Tweets by AIPAC
It makes on difference to the zionists in control of America who is POTUS as they control every POTUS and the one they did not control they had shot ie JFK.
Israel is planning to rule the whole mideast and so the wars fought by the US for their zionist masters will go on as long as the US can be used as cannon fodder for the zionist NWO and so the war against Iran is inevitable.
“Another day in the Zionist States of America where Trump is making Israel great again”
The problem here, the media in Russia is not in Russian hands, Mr Yelzmann(“Yeltsin”) had the new Russian “constitution” dictated by his vodka sponsors in the US. Similar to what they did in GDR, loot the place, privatize it.
Just look at RT, “cross talk” for example, usually 4 jews and 5 opinions. PressTV, same fail.
Maria Sacharova was more clear, and the media forgot to report it in professional hysteric outrage. The video of her on Russian Channel 1 has been purged from YT of course.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/russian-spokeswoman-says-jews-behind-trump-win/
BBC is slightly more outraged though…
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38018439
What did she mean with “our people”? Soviet jews or Russians?
How can one tell the truth when the deep state controls the media, police, state sec and government.
People have been murdered, disappeared or made examples off by the deep state for the mere thought of telling the truth about its unspoken activities.
The truth, the truth have been around for decades, buried and denied the light of day by the combined power of the private sector and the state who can openly, in mere hours change the story of one terrorist attack carried out by multiple people to one done by a lone wolf no matter how crazy it sounds.
If Russia, Iran or China speaks up, they get called anti-semetic and slapped with even more sanctions before the state sec industri guides all back to the latest Hollywood gossip.
Whether honorable or not there’s not much that remains hidden or secret about this administration.
Laugh.
And what is hidden doesn’t stay hidden for long.
Pompedo , a too well fed american fatso
Wisely, & worth repetition, Germanicus wrote: “If Russia, Iran or China speaks up, they get called anti-semetic and slapped with even more sanctions before the state sec industri guides all back to the latest Hollywood gossip.”
Above, no doubt, but as you know, Iran is the world’s foremost country that gets charged with anti-Semitism! In fact, at present, Iran is targeted by t-Rump for invasion & regime change.
Getting back to my point on the silence of nations on what actually happened on 9/11, and as you likely know, the Islamic Republic of Iran provided support for the ZUS invasion of Afghanistan, Autumn 2001.
Linked below, you can find evidence, my Brother Germanicus.
https://www.mepc.org/us-iran-engagement-through-afghanistan
Akthough ideological problems prevailed with the Taliban government, one (like me) is prompted to figure that Iran’s Islamic Republic would not want the ZUS military (Great Satan) in occupation of their bordering country.
A question which I suggest is fairly begged?
Why would a guy like, for an example the unbowed Akhmadinejad, allow the attacking ZUS fighter jets to fly over Iranian airspace in order to facilitate invasion of Afghanistan Muslims?
Fyi, I know the ZUS would have totally creamed Teheran had the Ayatollahs went public with the truth about the 9/11 False Flag operation. But oh man…, offer cooperation when Iran likely knew they were & remain Israel’s & ZUS’s primary regime change target?
Please, either Germanicus or anyone, help get me straight? There was/is internet information available which purported Russia’s having real time 9/11 satellite imagery that veritably contradicted the Zelikow Commission Report’s 9/11 findings; aluminum airplane crashes into a percentage of steel, subsequent jet fuel releases, and incredible fall of three (3) WTC towers.
Thanks, Germanicus!
Am very sorry, amon! Fired up and thus defectively attentive, I mistook your important comment to have originated with Germanicus. Thanks very much!
While I don’t like what the State of Israel is doing, the big benny is that most of it will be its undoing, which I am strongly in favor of.
Note to hasbara trolls.: Don’t be duped; you’ll eventually and inevitably get discarded like used toilet tissue and all your work will be for naught.
Another real life horror flick for sure.
Hey Dummy
Islam is a religion.
It’s not “racist” to describe their clerics by a correct term.
Many Muslims in Tehran ( Iran) are quite fair skinned.
From the black retard in Mali to the pale Persian- all can be Muslim.
A religion and cult- not a race.
Are you even quick enough to understand that the free-speech you wallow in on this site like a hog in mud – would be your miserable demise in any Muslim country?
When you have lived beside both Jews and Muslims, there is no debate. Sure, Jews can be annoying. But if you make a cartoon or a joke about Moses, you will NOT end up with your head chopped off.
There is only one remedy for a dumbass like you and that is to go and live in a Muslim country. And don’t blast back and say that you do. Because you don’t.
You would be scrambling for the United States of America so fast, indeed even to live in Israel, because you have no idea what you write about. Just like the majority of these moron keyboard warriors.
To live amoung a Muslim majority rule is to have to watch everyone, watch what you say and what you do.
Verily, I say unto you- emigrate.
This picture tells it all.
Hey bro, as a sunni Muslim (you know, a true monotheist who does not invoke anyone other than God), I have nothing specially against Mr. Nasrallah, and even take some pleasure in his reasonable victory against IsraEvil, but you are pushing it with the veneration thing.
Those who go around hyper-venerating a man with the heretical “Ya Ali Madad!” (O Ali Help!) polytheist chant, are not particularly going to be great “Victors” on The Day which will matter most.
Just sayin’, bro. Peace.
Both totally occupied, Palestine and USA !!
Alan Sabrosky: Israel writing US laws, Zionist lobby now has total control
KEN O’KEEFE & CHRIS BOLLYN 9/11, USS LIBERTY, ZIONISM, ROTHSCHILD AND HIGH TREASON. (MAY 2018)
‘…To live amoung a Muslim majority rule is to have to watch everyone, watch what you say and what you do…’
Funny — I spent a month in Turkey. It didn’t strike me that way at all.
I did hear people calmly calling the ruling party ‘fascists,’ and I noticed that women were able to dress more freely than they are in the West.
Why don’t you tell us about the Muslim countries you have actually lived in?
Draw that cartoon of Moses and you won’t get your head chopped off, but you will face endless litigation for “hate” and “antisemitism” until you are left exhausted and penniless.
Thank you for those three revealing links!
Once again, a commentator at UNZ adds important elements to this site’s exceptional mix of fact, conjecture and opinion.
IT belabors the point that this Golan Invasion is a flagrant violation of International LAWS. This in turn will throw the worlds rules of interaction into dangerous turmoil..(Kashmir, Chipre, etc.) risking UN forces lives in peril. The UN risk becoming an irrelevant force to settle international conflicts lacking any credibility. Israel and the USA Cannot be trusted within the international order. This move will assure that Iran, Rusia,China,and others will find their own international institutional structures breaking away from the UN…others may followed them. Turkey, Poland may end up leaving Nato. The biggest danger becomes the fate of the native Syrian population in the Golan, they will become the target of another Gaza ethnic cleansing murdering campaign, mass murder, to steal their homes, their lands… The ARAB league long ago should have called for an emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from the UN in masse…as gringos say ALL bets are off in the Middle East….and declaare Israel a pariah state, demanding closing their embassies, and breaking ALL relations with Israel ALL relations…a Worldwide boycott…
Calm down. Verily I say onto ye, “drop dead.”
A friendly suggestion–change your moniker to KKK; that’s for more honest.
Agree.
The problem with the Arab States is they wont unite as one to oppose the US and Israel.
If they did the ME problem would be over.
joined at the hip? newp. master rides blaster.
I seem to remember agent Giraldi encouraging everyone to pile into a Government van and head to the polls to vote for Trump because he was the best man to deal with Israel. Turns out he is the best man to deal with Israel, just not in the way the credulous childlike voters expected. Now that Trump has broken every promise made to his base only paid trolls support him.
Will Iran be the next US ” war of the month ” ( April 2019 ) ?
As March goes away the possibility of the ” war of the month ” ( March 2019 ) , against Venezuela , seems to go away .
Jews and Palestinians.
Jewish justice means Jews can invade W. Bank and take over. No penalty. If anything, US fully backs it and showers Israel with billions.
Palestinian justice means Palestinians must lose all their dignity and rights. If they resist, they are labeled as ‘terrorists’ and ‘haters’. No support from world community. Just lip-service from UN but no real action. Real action is the lone superpower and its lackeys supporting Israel.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-police-superintendent-eddie-johnson-furious-at-jussie-smollett-charges-being-dropped-report
Same in the US. Afro-Homo-Jewish Jussie gets off scot-free despite having carried out a hate crime and defamation against white conservatives. This happened in Jewish-controlled Chicago.
White conservatives who keep singing hosannas to Jews and Israel deserve to lose everything. When they support Jewish oppression of Palestinians even when Jews treat whites the same way they treat Palestinians, whites are too stupid and decrepit to survive or deserve anything good.
Before people bitch about Smollett walking away scot-free, they need to ask WHICH POWER made this possible? And this same power will allow the witchcrafters of the Trump-Russia Collusion hoax to also walk away scot-free. Jews, people who serve Jews, and people favored by Jews are ‘made men’ and above the law.
Iran and Afghanistan were enemies, plain and simple. Iran did not enjoy good relations with its northern neighbor and I openly guess Iran saw it wise to allow their biggest enemy to wipe out one of their closest enemies.
Especially if it goes the same way for America as it did for Russia, which it did.
Afghanistan is not known as the graveyard of empires for nothing.
As for Russia, in 2001 it was recovering from the years of horror under the 24/7 drunk lunatic Yeltsin and his policy of “Let the jews and western filth rob the peasants blind so long as I get all the vodka, caviar and whores I desire.”
Its also worth nothing that in 2001, Russia did not have the tech and strength to oppose America, clearly they also hoped Murica would get stuck in the graveyard of empires.
The enemy of my enemy is still my enemy, but he is a useful enemy.
Akmadinejad is a zionist jew and a traitor to Iran.
Trump was a better choice – by far. Not only was he not a Deep State candidate (at the time) but there was a chance that he’d resist their wrangling. Alas, that didn’t happen but it was a correct bet despite the underwhelming result. If you ever played poker, you’d know that a bet can’t be judged by a single outcome.
And let’s not forget that Cankles furiously championed a no-fly zone over Syria so there’s a good chance that everyone in this thread, and their dog, would be irradiated dust by now if she got the throne.
How about a Persian-Gulf-of-Tonkin incident?
“since the two governments are currently joined at the hip”
Obama is looking better every day.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
p.s. Netanyahu/Kushner/Trump — Axis of Evil — land stealing.
You know, part of me thinks/hopes that the coming showdown with Iran will finally be Washington’s ‘Suez Moment’ (as it were) in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia to my knowledge has condemned the move, in fact the whole Arab League….
They fucking dropped the charges!? What a ridiculous banana republic.
Plumpeo
For Bibi is a matter of existential threat, or he gets re-elected, or he lost immunity and goes to jail.
I think Iran can wait a bit.
OTOH, I do not think Trump is outmanouvered here in the least, stop with that nonsense, his son-in-law looked radiant after “the signature”, but does that signature mean anything, taking into account the numerous treaties it was stamped on and which then were broken?
The Jews wouldn’t chop your head off over that. They’d just foreclose on you.
If the US and Israel do somehow initiate a conflict with Iran, why does Phil seem to imply that they will win?
Iran’s major military assets are defensive, which means that the US and Israel will most likely lose a lot of resources in such an attack…
Lighten up. We lost nothing by giving Trump a chance. After all, our only other choice was Hellary.
Horrible Hot Heads Pushed Candidate Trump To Scrap Iran Deal In 2015
It wasn’t just Adelson and AIPAC and ZOGPAC that wanted Trump to tear up the Iran deal. Maybe some oil companies didn’t like it or oil states such as Texas didn’t like the prospect of Iranian oil collapsing the price of oil or maybe it was just voters who wanted to get rid of everything done in Swamp City DC.
Trump has thus far resisted giving Adelson all four of his demands.
Adelson wanted Trump to 1) drop a nuclear bomb on Iran; and 2) start a war with Iran; and 3) move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; and 4) scrap the Iran deal.
Trump hasn’t yet dropped a nuclear bomb on Iran nor has Trump tried to start a war with Iran. Trump has done some serious ass-kissing to the Israel First Jews at AIPAC though!
Trump has gone out of his way to proclaim his whoredom to Adelson and Israel and AIPAC and ZOGPAC and Jews in every shape or form. Trump puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the USA.
Tweet from 2015 by hot head voter angry with Obama and Swamp City DC:
Texas oil interests to prod Trump into attack on Iran?
AIPAC and ZOGPAC and Shelly Adelson are joined by oil states in USA to push war in Iran?
What about the French oil companies and the Italian oil companies and the British oil companies — what do they want from oil deals in Iran? Was Libya about oil deals gone bad?
Netty-Yahoo would love to drag the American Empire into a war with Iran.
It is time for the American Empire to sever all connections to Israel.
Israel is a strategic liability and the diasporan Jews in the USA overwhelmingly support flooding the USA with mass legal immigration and illegal immigration.
Tweets from 2015:
It’s sad you people push such. When you do, all you do is flood “conspiracy” so much that actual conspiracy gets discounted. There isn’t big magic involved with the towers falling, there’s just a loss of support beams and fire. Nothing more.
Actual conspiracy, such as the Israelis, at minimum, being aware the attack was coming and 1) not informing their “greatest ally” (or are we their greatest ally and someone else theirs?) or 2) them informing the Bush admin at whatever level, CIA, State Dept, etc, and the Bush admin not acting to prevent the attack.
Oil is at 60 dollars a barrel.
If Netty-Yahoo gets Trump to attack Iran, oil could go to 160 dollars a barrel.
Oil states in the USA would like that. Russia and Venezuela and Brazil and Mexico and Iraq and Canada and other oil-producing nations would benefit from that.
Where have the oil producing nations stored their loot from oil extraction? Storing loot is like storing electricity — it’s hard to do sometimes. The fiat currency loot stored by oil-producing nations such as Norway could evaporate if an American Empire attack on Iran causes the global asset bubbles in stocks, bonds and real estate to collapse.
Price of oil goes way up and the global asset bubbles implode after the American Empire attacks Iran and then Iran attacks the oil facilities of Saudi Arabia.
Years ago, when there was Netscape Navigator but no Google, it was possible to read Ayatollah Khomeini’s letters online.
His major argument, and the one that scared Israelis most, was that ALL Muslims should UNITE.
iirc The Israel Project came into being only about 2007, the time of the Annapolis ‘Peace Conference, GWB’S last-minute nod to the I / P conflict. (Iran was NOT invited to Annapolis, but it was the issue on everyone’s mind.)
Jennifer Mizrahi , one of TIP’s founders, convened a panel in Annapolis. Panelist David Wurmser complained that the greatest threat Iran posed was its self-confidence: Khomeini taunted the other Muslims to “be a man. Do not allow yourself to be humiliated,” Wurmser whinged.
Oh dear, what drivel! How you trolls still have the nerve to push this arrant nonsense is truly amazing. Are your wages really high enough to overcome all common sense, not to speak of your conscience?
Oh this, what that! How the invectives peruse reason, opaque rebutting, redundantly, vaguely. Meaningless refusal of mother wit, here, having spoken “Nebulous.”
Amazing. Banana republic is right!
Good one. My tags are all used up for awhile so, LOL.
Since the United Nations Charter of 1945, Utti Possidetis no longer applies in any circumstance, ever, period. Trump’s Golan decree is null and void by its very nature, so too effin bad talmudturd. The bad news is, since the zionist entity was seized by military force after the UN Charter of 1945, the entire zionist entity is illegal, null and void, and the really bad news is by Utti Possidetis Juris, the subdivision of Greater Syria into TransJordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria is illegal, null and void. You zionist assclowns have walked into a trap, if you had pulled your scam pre-1945, it might have worked, but rancid stupidity turbocharged by arrogance is the inimitable characteristic of the jew.
Astounding indeed. For an encore does Trump intend to recognize Colombia’s sovereignty over Venezuela, or is that just a little over the top?
Death, by a thousand
cutsmemes.
A SOB with a gun.
https://justpaste.it/taatm
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnPbNG8Jj829y1x0YiqSB1A/playlists?gl=US
I’m a military dunce, know just about nothing about fighting, syrategy, etc.
But based in part on videos Adam Green has posted, about Israel’s tech prowess , at least half of which I believe is real, I suspect an attack on Iran would be cyber- and electronic, involving Stuxnet type warfare.
Reasonable to suspect that US & Pissrael have advanced beyond Stuxnet.
Also have to realize that the Great Obama”s JCPOA was a feint, most likely nite fed all along to be didavowed–
— Obama did Stuxnet
— Key purpose of JCPOA was to spy on Iran Trump team must figure they’ve got their assets in place, that they know what they need to know to destroy enough of Iran’s military capabilities to render Iran defenseless.
Again a zionist is trying to hide behind the stereotypy about Islam to hide his tribal illegal activities.
There was one Salman Rushdie . His book was commissioned by Jews ( like the book of Leon Uris- Exodus)
. So many books since then has been burnt,removed,blacklisted by Jewish power are beyond count . So many authors ,speakers,and academics have been silenced by the Jewish power are unconscionable and the condoning of the Jewish silencing has only proved destructive to the growth of the humanity .
If you think I am a Zionist asshole you are very very very very very very very very very very confused.
What a ridiculous banana republic.
Bagel Republic. And look at Emanuel feigning outrage when surely his ilk pulled the strings to have the charges dropped. Playing good cop and bad cop to fool us.
I don’t see this going anywhere.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/44913/chicago-police-union-wants-federal-probe-smollett-ryan-saavedra
People like THIS rule over us.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Tina+Tchen&FORM=HDRSC2
So, yet again, off to war we go for our BFF. Hurray!
The war to end all wars, literally.
yep, everything the zio puppet Trump is doing for Israel is a stepping stone to a ME conflagration..
Charles Pewitt said; “Israel is a strategic liability,” uh, to the US.
Above, no kidding? (zzZigh)
Respectfully, Charles, I ask…,
how did you forget the fact that t-Rump is a strategic & dedicated immoral servant of Israel? Subsequently, he is a liability & threat to my “Homeland’s” fading independence & scary debt-based economy.
Indeed, you have perused P.G.’s article, eh?
Fot much horror can happen in Iran & Syria prior to whoever gets sworn in🇮🇱 as the next POT(Z)US.
Otherwise, Mt. Pewitt, thanks very much for consistently supplying solid information here at U.R.!
Just saw Gen Jack Keane on Fox Jews – talking about VZ. He was bitching about the Russians helping the VZ folks. What are the Jew happy deep state neocons doing?
Russian and China are helping those people – and the Jew happy neocons are busy starving them with sanctions – Duh!
Kill happy Keane was talking about the prospects for war.
On one in his right mind wants to start a shooting war in VZ – NO ONE.
We can not let this happen – end of story!
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Netanyahu/Kushner/Trump — Axis of Evil to the world.
p.s. Make no mistake – this VZ trouble is 100% Jew revenge for Hugo Chavez supporting Saddam.
“Why hasn’t Iran published their side of the story online?”
Uhhh, what do you think Giraldi is doing?
Iran routinely has far left and anti-American nuts like Giraldi and Jeremy Corbyn on their PressTV propaganda station as well as inviting them to Iran for Holocaust denial conferences.
Did you advocate for Kurdish language rights and independence?
The committee to protect journalists has enough material for a weekly “Turkish crackdown” report.
https://cpj.org/europe/turkey/
Anyway you know you’re safe, Muslim supremacists love the willing submission of whites.
Smollett guilt.
Didn’t the Chicago DA go on TV some weeks ago and give detailed evidence to the public on what the Jew Smollett did.
They put out so much data that a Judge had to say that he could not get a fair trial.
The court took the 10K – which means GUILT.
The Feds will get him for the forged letter – he will get it big time, like OJ did.
Please accept my humble apologies, renfro. The manner in which you have paragraphed your comment makes it appear that Pompeo’s statement is your statement. As should be obvious from my comment, I am not easily confused even by a little known principle of international law, and the zionist assclown Pompeo is confused to the point of mental retardation.
‘…Anyway you know you’re safe, Muslim supremacists love the willing submission of whites.’
It’s very important to you Zionists that Muslims and Christians hate each other, isn’t it?
Gee. I wonder who our enemies are. This is a poser…they must be real shits — whoever they are — huh?
Any thoughts there, Lot?
How many times have you copy and pasted this to date?
Incorrect about the JCPOA, an excellent agreement for all parties, entered in sincerely by all, and President Obama should be given high praise for it. Read the agreement carefully, there is no mechanism for withdrawal, only a mechanism of enforcement. Trump’s only option for withdrawal would have been to falsely claim Iran was in violation, call a UNSC meeting with a resolution to continue sanctions relief, then veto the resolution, but then every nation would know the United States was lying, so Trump behaved like a typical businessidiot, he ignored the agreement. This episode illustrates the conflict between two factions of the American Propertied Class. Obama is an agent of the older, patriotic non-jewish Propertied Class, Trump is an agent of the jewish foreign insurgent Propertied Class, who can only advance through organized crime and running rough shod over the law, as they have with their zionist entity project. The 1938 agreement with Saudi Arabia is an example of how the older, patriotic non-jewish American Propertied Class operates, a fair deal enriching muzzie camel fuckers too stupid to realize the riches under their bare feet, that also made obsolete the nuckleheaded aggression of Germany and Japan with a steady supply of cheap oil that made both nations secure and wealthy. Meanwhile, the jewish foreign insurgent Propertied Class is focused on bankrupting the United States and driving the world into World War Three merely to build their butt ugly Temple Number Three.
Colin Wright says to Zionist operative @Lot
That’s the job. Lot ain’t a very good employee though, too obvious, they should fire his ass.
Hey Lot( of BS ),
You gotta improve your game a Lot, otherwise the Gatestone Institute will never hire your sorry ass…
I can see my comment may have given the wrong impression.
Good, me either. I am well versed on Int Law after 17 years of Israel observing. I spent the rainy afternoon today collecting the ‘ Jewish pilpul ‘ and childish ‘explaining’ why Int.Law doesnt apply to their occupations and annexations .
Here’s one, I’ll start off with their first lie and you can take down the rest of them.
ADL
Responses to Common Inaccuracies About Israel
Response
Settlements, Jewish communities that were established in the West Bank and Gaza Strip after the territories were gained in the 1967 War, do not violate international law.
LIE. Article 49 says
”The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.”
http://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.33_GC-IV-EN.pdf
Israel’s administration of the territories in 1967 replaced Jordan’s control of the West Bank and Egypt’s of the Gaza Strip. Neither Jordan nor Egypt had legal sovereignty over these areas, but took them over during the 1948 war with the newly established State of Israel. (According to the U.N. Partition Plan, the West Bank and Gaza Strip were to be part of an independent Arab state to be established alongside an independent Jewish state – a plan rejected by Arab nations and Palestinian leadership.)
Israel maintains that these areas can thus not be considered “occupied territories” under international law, since Israel did not “occupy” it from another sovereign nation. Rather, they are “disputed territories” over which there are competing claims requiring that their future must be determined through negotiations. Since 1967, Israeli governments have maintained a willingness to withdraw from areas of the West Bank and Gaza Strip as part of a peace agreement with the Arabs. Israel uprooted all of the settlements in the Gaza Strip in August 2005 as part of its unilateral disengagement from Gaza.
Critics of Israel frequently cite Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the forcible transfer of segments of a population of a state to the territory of another state which it has occupied through the use of armed force, as proof of the illegality of settlements. However, Israel maintains that the Geneva Convention, drafted after World War II, was intended to protect local populations from displacement, such as the forced population transfers experienced before and during the war in Czechoslovakia, Poland and Hungary. The situation in today’s West Bank is clearly different. Israel has not forcibly transferred Israelis to these settlements. Rather, Israeli settlers voluntarily moved to the areas where Jews have historically dwelled.
MORE ‘PILPUPING’ (blowing smoke) OF THE FIRST LIE. TO REPEAT THE LAW:
Article 49
The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its
own civilian population into the territory it occupies.
http://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.33_GC-IV-EN.pdf
Jews have lived in the West Bank throughout recorded history, until 1948, but they were forced to flee the invading Arab armies. Indeed, several of the current settlement communities existed prior to 1948 when they where overrun by invading Arab armies. For example, Kfar Etzion and other villages in the Jerusalem-Bethlehem corridor fell to Arab forces in May 1948 and those captured were massacred. Sons and daughters of those who lived there until 1948 were the first to return after the 1967 war. ”
As I see it,
Semitism = Jewish Supremacism, i.e., it is the doctrine that Jews are the “Chosen People” of a mythical “God,” and are therefore the “Master Tribe” which is entitled to rule over all other tribes, a.k.a. non-Jews, a.k.a. “goyim,” a.k.a. Untermenschen.
As such, Semitism is diametrically opposed to the founding principles of the U.S.A., as set down by the great Thomas Jefferson in the U.S. Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal…”
All patriotic Americans must necessarily be opposed to Semitism.
Firstly, I do NOT believe in any kind of “God,” or any other primitive superstitions, any more than I believe there is a dragon in my garage.
No “God” implies no “Chosen People of God,” it being a mythical construct.
Ergo, rational human beings are under no obligation to believe any of this bullshit.
Pompous-e-o and his “Christian” minions do not speak for me, nor, I suspect, for a great many other U.S. citizens. If or when he and his co-conspirators succeed in arresting people for heresy, put me down for First in Line. Meanwhile, that pathetic p.o.s. is more than welcome to kiss my agnostic, patriotic American arse.
Furthermore,
again, as I see it,
What is Zionism?
In my view, Zionism is religious doctrine turned to political ends.
Those who do not accept the religious doctrine have no obligation to endorse political goals which are inextricably based upon it.
The universe does not exist for the benefit of humans, nor for any subset of humans.
Although ignorant people pretend otherwise.
Or nuke you and say the Arabs did it.
Not in the last 45 days.
New people have not seen it yet. Others forget.
You speak as though most of the main articles here are something other than substantial repetition.
A lot of energy and time is wasted on why and how the towers collapsed —-which does nothing to uncover WHO was responsible.
If one goes back and reads everything written about WTC from the 80’s on about possible jet attacks on it, you would think everyone in the world was aware of the risk….of the exact same scenario that played out.
People need to pay more attention to the things we know happened for certain and yet the public was never given any information on investigations on these things.
For example it is absolutely possible to find out who bought the 12000 put options and who the Indigo messengers were.
But the public never heard another word after they were revealed or ever saw any follow up reports on them.
September 6-10, 2001: Suspicious Trading on Stocks of Two Large WTC Tenants
The Chicago Board Options Exchange sees suspicious trading on Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, two of the largest WTC tenants. In the first week of September, an average of 27 put option contracts in its shares are bought each day. Then the total for the three days before the attacks is 2,157. Merrill Lynch, another WTC tenant, see 12,215 put options bought between September 7-10, when the previous days had seen averages of 252 contracts a day. [Independent, 10/14/2001] Dylan Ratigan of Bloomberg Business News, speaking of the trading on Morgan Stanley and other companies, says, “This would be one of the most extraordinary coincidences in the history of mankind if it was a coincidence.” [ABC News, 9/20/2001]
Entity Tags: Morgan Stanley, World Trade Center, Dylan Ratigan, American Airlines, Chicago Board Options Exchange
Timeline Tags: Complete 911
(6:00 a.m.) September 11, 2001: Two Hours Before Attacks, Israeli Company Employees Receive Warnings
Two employees of Odigo, Inc., an Israeli company, receive warnings of an imminent attack in New York City about two hours before the first plane hits the WTC. Odigo, one of the world’s largest instant messaging companies, has its headquarters two blocks from the WTC. The Odigo Research and Development offices where the warnings were received are located in Herzliyya, a suburb of Tel Aviv. Israeli security and the FBI were notified immediately after the 9/11 attacks began. The two employees claim not to know who sent the warnings. “Odigo service includes a feature called People Finder that allows users to seek out and contact others based on certain interests or demographics. [Alex] Diamandis [Odigo vice president of sales and marketing] said it was possible that the attack warning was broadcast to other Odigo members, but the company has not received reports of other recipients of the message.” [Ha’aretz, 9/26/2001; Washington Post, 9/27/2001] Odigo claims the warning did not specifically mention the WTC, but the company refuses to divulge what was specified, claiming, “Providing more details would only lead to more conjecture.” [Washington Post, 9/28/2001] However, a later newspaper report claims that the message declared “that some sort of attack was about to take place. The notes ended with an anti-Semitic slur. ‘The messages said something big was going to happen in a certain amount of time, and it did—almost to the minute,’ said Alex Diamandis, vice president of sales for the high-tech company… He said the employees did not know the person who sent the message, but they traced it to a computer address and have given that information to the FBI.” [Washington Post, 10/4/2001] Odigo gave the FBI the Internet address of the message’s sender so the name of the sender could be found. [Deutsche Presse-Agentur (Hamburg), 9/26/2001] Two months later, it is reported that the FBI is still investigating the matter, but there have been no reports since. [Courier Mail, 11/20/2001]
Its the dogs that don’t bark .
I suggest you visit the AQAP part of Yemen on your next vacation. Nothing could go wrong!
I din’t know my post had anything to do with religion. My post was that GOOD will trump over EVIL, any day.
BTW, it is nice to know that you are a SUNNI and a true Monotheist. All the religious wars are for 2 reasons only:
1. My definition of Monotheism is TRUE Monotheism than yours. For example, a Christians is NOT a True Monotheist due to the belief in Holy Trinity.
2. My definition of God is better than you.
Grow Up!
For your information, Ali is the Name of Allah. When is the last time you read the Quran. And, Allah is not the Name of God, as it is not included in the 99 Names of Allah. Ram, Jehovah, Jesus and Allah are not the names of God, because if God had a Name then He/She/It will belong to that culture which gave the Name to IT. What a contradiction that Ali is the Name of Allah and Allah is not the Name of Allah. And, Allah doesn’t have a Name.
90% of the Muslims are not Arabs, and as such they cannot speak, read and write Arabic, let alone to understand it. Even most the Arabs cannot understand the Quranic Arabic, because they speak, read and write the BAZAAR Arabic.
Here is Locomotive Breath for you, enjoy it as it is from none other than Jethro.
Either that, or Mr. Unz is like an Aryan German who questions, challenges, and criticizes Nazi dogma.
LOL bur sadly coming true. Yeah I’ve noticed a lot of leftie orientals recently. Stupid orientals that is.
Bravely, renfro “barked” and offered all U.R. commenters priceless information and concluded with the following vital but obscured determination: “Odigo gave the FBI the Internet address of the message’s sender so the name of the sender could be found. [Deutsche Presse-Agentur (Hamburg), 9/26/2001] Two months later, it is reported that the FBI is still investigating the matter, but there have been no reports since. [Courier Mail, 11/20/2001].”
Hey renfro!
As to 9/11, you started by emphasizing, and “A lot of energy and time is wasted on why and how the towers collapsed —-which does nothing to uncover WHO was responsible.” Speaking with sheer respect on the above assertion, I reject your opinion that such endeavors are a “waste of time.” Surely you know, renfro, doing so is S.O.P. for all professional & serious crime scene investigators.
(Zigh) But under the ZUS Department of Justice, such undertaking was not assigned to FBI Director, Robert Mueller.
Nonetheless, Americans are permanently stuck with the lying proposition that al-Qaeda was “who ‘dunnit.” Thanks so much for reminding me of that grim fact, renfro!
Lastly, I say to you that the Odigo messages “sender” deserve immediate arrest, CIA interrogation, including John Yoo-approved waterboarding. Such is also the case for owner, Lucky Larry Silverstein, who had the all important “access” to the towers.
Again, thank you, thank you, thank you for also passing the critical & also obscured information on how The Chicago Board Options Exchange reported “suspicious trading on Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, two of the largest WTC tenants.”
Why would the U.S. need an “April Surprise”?
There are only two serious contenders on the Israli election. And, both of them have the same policy position. Benny Gantz, openly states he will fight Iran’s violent Islamic expansion in Lebanon & Syria [Iranian Hezbollah] and in Gaza [Iranian Hamas]. (1) (2)
Iranian violence aimed at destabilizing the region will be effectively opposed by either winner.
_____
The author actually implies that Ayatollah Khemeni would control the timing of any surprise event.
There is no supernatural force compelling Iran to respond on any time table that does not match their national interest. So, if they ‘respond’ before the election, that is an intentional choice. Thus a better question is:
“Does Iran believe ‘re-electing’ Netanyahu is in their interest?”
And the answer could be, “Yes.” Iranian leadership could look at:
— The criminal investigation following Netanyahu’s family. This could be seen as weakening a newly formed coalition government.
— Globalist and Islamic media have built up Netanyaha as a personification of their view of “evil”. A new Israli PM would not have the legacy of that established campaign.
To be clear — I am NOT predicting that Iran will do something provocative to impact the Israeli election. However if something blows up, reflexively blaming the U.S. is likely to be a mistake.
_______
(1) http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/260896
(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/gantz-vows-to-resume-targeted-killings-of-hamas-leaders-if-necessary/
That is entirely possible, but possession of the area weighs heavily.
For the US and its minnions, winning a war is not the goal, it is the simple destruction of the “enemy”territory, but most important, it is the manufactured reason to fund the deep state, the military industrial complex. The war violence acts a distraction to the domestic Americans; it keeps them from looking inward at the situation that controls them and steals their wealth…… otherwise, they would dimly begin to see the truth of their situation…. revolution is closer there than you think.
Strangely, the hope might be in the US army…. when are they going to stop following illegal and immoral orders? Perhaps they need to have a strike……
‘I suggest you visit the AQAP part of Yemen on your next vacation. Nothing could go wrong!’
Does it disturb you that your words simply aren’t a response to my post?
Your dog’s ugly! Hah! Answer that, if you can.
In the Zio fog, A123 said: “To be clear — I am NOT predicting that Iran will do something provocative to impact the Israeli election.”
(zzZigh) The Israeli Department of Justice likely has a capable Robert Mueller-style Special Prosecutor, who would crucify Iran for any provocation designed to “impact” the Likud dominated Israeli election.
Numb to the t-Rump administration’s reality, including passion♥️to invade Iran, A123 also asked; “Why would the U.S. need an “April Surprise”?”
Need one say more? (Zigh) First, using the designation “US” is cunningly misleading because the “Homeland’s” real name is USreal. Second, there is documentable evidence that t+Rump’d Neoconservatives ache to bring forth ‘Fire & Fury” upon Iran
Perhaps domiciled in lonely Qumran cave, A123, ha-ha-ha, opined: “Iranian violence aimed at destabilizing the region will be effectively opposed by either winner.”
Uh, like General Stockdale contemplated in his Vice Presidential debate, I ask myself, “Why am I here” & responding to this dumb fucker? Oh well, a question: Is their a time period when Likud-ruled Israel & Mossad/CIA did NOT do destabilizing stuff in opposition to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s existence?
The following pure idiocy was also authored by A123: “Globalist and Islamic media have built up Netanyaha as a personification of their view of “evil”. A new Israli PM would not have the legacy of that established campaign.”
(Zigh) The “Homeland’s” evil GOP Knesset promoted Netanyahu to sainthood, and t-Rump does daily homage to him. Fyi, the Jewish Lobbies and Corporate Media will exalt whoever the fuck wins Israel’s P.M. election! We are fucked & “Homelanders” are obligated to take principled & patriotic stands…, now or never.
(Zigh) “Good night America”* and good luck.
* Bidding happy trails, the words of Philip Giraldi.
You are exactly right. Once we get the people who actually did 9/11, we can bash their heads against the wall until they tell us how they did it. Debating the mechanics of free fall is a deliberate distraction, as is the whole area surrounding whether the planes were real or holograms. Frankly, I don’t really care whether explosives were set up a priori, or the towers were targeted by energy weapons. Just get those dancing Israelis, the Israelis in the van, Silverstein, and all the other culprits, including Cheney and his cohorts, like Dov, and hang them upside-down by their testicles until they spill their guts.
“Akmadinejad is a zionist jew and a traitor to Iran.”
You are ignorant and spreading the garbage of the Iran fifth column, ‘reformists’ faction, who are in bed with the criminal US/Israel here, like any other ‘reformist’ camp in the target countries including Russia.
Before saying anything more about Iran, please educate yourself.
What has Ahmadinejad done?
first, it is NOT ‘Akmadinejad, it is Ahmadinejad. It is a big difference. He is brave and he secured Iran right’s to enrichment where now is 3.5%. Now, Trump the zionist pimp and a traitor wants to take from Iran. Ahmadinejad made Iran self sufficient in terms of making isotope for medical research, because the criminal WEST denied Iran having nuclear isotope for medicine and research and development, even Iran made billions of dollars investment with French and other criminal western countries. Iran had to be independent to survive. But the traitor Iran ‘reformists’ in bed with the criminal zionists and US police state, Khatami government along with his nuclear officers the ‘reformists’ Zarif, Rouhani and spy Mossavian, who fled to US, offered George Bush to stop enrichment in 2003, where Bush rejected it, the stupid Bush thought he was going to Iran after Iraq, where all went into garbage bin including him.
Khatami who is banned from traveling abroad and his advisor Zarif were close to zionist Jew George Soros like Trita Parsi, a CIA agent, and J street.
Now, who is the servant of the zionist Jews? The signaturies of ‘Iran deal’ or Ahmadinejad who secured the right of IRAN ENRICHMENT under strong pressure and sanctions?
The zionist jewish mafia and USG police state were after Ahmadinejad, because the traitor ‘reformist’ and corrupt Rafsanjani, who became millionaire due to ‘privatization’ American style who pushed on Iran as the ‘president’, told USG don’t make a DEAL WITH Ahmadinejad, we will give you a ‘good deal’ when we came to power. The result was the traitor rouhani/zarif, THE REFORMISTS’ who took power due to US pressure on Iran.
Now, thank god Rafsanjani is dead and his son ended up in Prison. This is the people that criminal USG want.
Yet, Giraldi does not talk about the role of the US G criminal plan in Iran and he only is talking about ‘the jews’ and Israel to exonerate the criminal policy of Americans in Iran.
Why does not he talking about the crimes of US regime and their role in killing millions of Muslims and other groups in the world in every single planet. Whey he does not talk about the role of USG police state on 9/11? WHY IS HE SILENT ON USG CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY? And he only brings Israel and the ‘zionist jews’? Why does he not expose Trump as a pathological liar, a terrorist and zionist traitor. Trump is in the service of the criminal zionist mafia, and his action is treason, but he still call him ‘the president’ where call the Iranian government ‘mollas’. It is shameful.
He is PROTECTING THIS ZIONIST MAFIA PIMP and only goes after Israel. Trump is an ASSASSIN. He tries to assassin Maduro, and he is with Netanyahu to assassin Assad, Soleimani and other leaders, yet Giraldi is protecting this zionist assassin and call him ‘president’.
The criminal and terrorist Trump who two months ago tried TO ASSASSINATE Nicolas Maduro, like Netanyahu assassinate palestinians and is trying to assassinate Iran Army General Soleimani with the green light of criminal and zionist fifth column Trump, where these criminals considered him as ‘hardliner’ like Khamenei or General Soleimani. The The Jewish mafia pimps including illiterate Trump family wants A WEAK IRAN AND IRAQ to sharpen the zionist dicks for the family. This is USG plan where your former CIA agent refuse to talk about and ONLY paint it as JEWISH PLAN. The ‘reformists’, that USG call them in every single target country including Iran, Russia, Venezuela, in fact are fifth column and in bed with the criminal USG where support the criminal expansionist policy of US and all its wars including, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Venezuela and Palestine.
In fact the fifth column Iran ‘reformists’ are criminal USG microphone for dummies.
Their criminal slogans in Iran against the ‘hardliner’ where the USG and zionist mafia, including trump the servant, like to hear were: leave Syria and pay attention to us OR NO to Gaza, No to Lebanon, I devote myself to Iran. Where they are lying. The Iran ‘reformists’ are traitors and ONLY serve the interest of US in the region because they benefit.
Tajzadeh, a traitor Kurd, Abbas Abdi, and Hajjarian, are few to mention . So please educate yourself.
In 1953 where criminal US staged a coup against Mosaddegh, Israel was NOT involved, yet US staged a coup to kill the Prime Minister with the help of its proxy, like in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and elsewhere. US toppled Iran democratic government, to have Iran as a colony and established its bases where Iranians kicked US out. Now, Afghanistan is about to kick Americans out of their country and Trump cannot do A DAMN THING ABOUT IT. In fact, Trump sent his neocon dummy, Khalilzad, who is holding to Taleban leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar’s behind and begging for an ‘honorable discharge’, but Baradar kicked him out and told everyone that US has not learned a DAMN THING sending a neocon pimp, Khalilzad, to trick me making himself Aghanistan president to help the criminal USG to keep the criminal ‘soldiers’ and the bases in Afghanistan, not knowing that Afghanis kicked Evil British empire 3 times out of Afghanistan like a rotton rat and American fate would not be any different. USG is trying to deceive Taliban so they can stay in Afghanistan after years of occupation and killing of thousands of Afghanis including WOMEN AND CHILDREN in the wedding parties.
ICC is going to bring charges against the criminal USG for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY in Afghanistan where Giraldi still is silent.
The only solution is to barrow a piece of American own work, and Bomb them beyond recognition so they understand what they are doing to the rest of the world.
The criminal west must be stopped and their dumb population must be given a lesson.
Shame on Russia and China that still COOPERATE with evil empire. There should be a United Front against these savages.
well said.
Yet, he calls a racist zionist servant and a traitor the ‘president’.
I don’t even have a dog and I’m offended. How will I ever recover from such an insult?
To be clear — I am NOT predicting that Iran will do something provocative to impact the Israeli election. However if something blows up, reflexively blaming the U.S. is likely to be a mistake.
“To be clear” — ha ha ha ha LOL – when is a Jew ever “clear.”
This is 300 words of hasbara BS – hasbara disinformation.
Iran has not started a war in 200 years. The notion of Iran starting a war over Netanyahu’s election is absurd.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
p.s. Netanyahu/Kushner/Trump — the world’s Axis of Evil.
[Iranian violence aimed at destabilizing the region will be effectively opposed by either winner.]
You criminal zionist Khazari will be wiped off the map soon idiot!
The following for the zionist TROLLS:
“Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East
The Infamous “Oded Yinon Plan”.
The plan operates on two essential premises. To survive, Israel must 1) become an imperial regional power, and 2) must effect the division of the whole area into small states by the dissolution of all existing Arab states. Small here will depend on the ethnic or sectarian composition of each state. Consequently, the Zionist hope is that sectarian-based states become Israel’s satellites and, ironically, its source of moral legitimization.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5324815
A CLEAN BREAK:A New Strategy for Securing the Realm
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article1438.htm
NO DOUBT THAT ZIONIST JEWISH SUPREMACISTS WILL BE DESTROYED SOON
anyone hungry?
Aren’t stock trades the most documented transactions known to mankind?
How is that we do not know WHO made these unusual trades?
Of course, these premature trades are absolute proof that 9/11 was preplanned – nothing could be more important to the investigation than WHO made theses trades.
Why do we not know???????
Think Peace — Art
Evil belly to belly.
The picture at the top of this article makes me want to vomit, puck, retch, heave, gag, throw up, and be sick!
It is disgusting, revolting, repulsive, repellent, sordid, nauseating, shocking, ghastly, and appalling.
It offends, disheartens, discourages, depresses, dismays, disappoints, and dejects all of America and the world.
Art
The more disgusting one in the picture is the Christian Zionist ‘meat head’ Plumpeo. Both he and that sob Bolton should be drawn and quartered.
[Qassim Suleimani, commander of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force component, has already been designated a terrorist by the U.S., but no armed forces entity from any country has ever before been awarded that distinction and it would likely produce a serious response from Iran]
Qassim Suleimani has been under sanction since 2011 by US treasury runs by the CRIMINAL ZIONIST JEWISH WHITE SUPREMACISTS, like Trump, Stewart Levy, David Cohen, Mnuchin
since 2011.
The criminal USG and the jewish Zionists have placed many Iranian individuals, banks, organizations, Iran defensive organs under economic sanctions to suffocate nation of Iran and its citizens.
The Iranians view US, the Zionist Stooge Trump, and former Zionist presidents, Bush, Clinton, Obama as enemy of Iran and will defend their country at any price. That’s why the baby killers and Jewish mafia including Trump family are worried.
THERE IS ALREADY A WAR IMPOSED ON IRAN through the Zionist Jewish run , US TREASURY WHORE HOUSE.
The Zionists and their pimps at the WH are trying to bend nation of Iran by false accusations, ECONOMIC SANCTIONS, terror against Iranian people, and their scientists, leaders and army General that is GOING ON SINCE IRANIAN REVOLUTION, over 40 years.
Trump is pettier than that to stage a military attack on Iran. US has been defeated in Afghanistan, a small and poor country.
Although he is illiterate and is a servant of the Jewish money, yet he looks at Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and see nothing but enemies.
The dummies know that US must fuck off from Afghanistan. Taliban demands US exit. Trump is NO one in Iraq and had to go to occupied Iraq, US bases, in the dark unannounced, otherwise he might have been assassinated.
He cannot go into Syria either and his terrorists ISIS and the traitor kurds cannot save him there.
The US treasury is run by fifth column Zionist Jews where have created Jewish law against countries like Iran to topple government who would not receive ORDERS from Zionist scums. But the Iran fifth column would, thus, it is not difficult to understand the reformists’ such as Rouhani, Zarif, Ali Larijani, zibakalam, traitor kurd Tajzadeh pushing FATF to pass where criminals at the US treasury department demand. So they keep Iran in A BOX.
Zarif is demanding Iran to pass this Jewish law where the ‘hardliners’ are against it and view FATF as attack on Iran’s sovereignty and prosperity. They say passing this law means IRAN MUST SANCTION ITS OWN ARMY AND ARMY GENERAL Qasim Suleimani.
US wants a weak Iran, Iraq, Syria so the criminal baby killers in occupied land to implement their expansionist take over.
The reformist zarif, said:
Iran’s foreign minister urges government to join international money laundering watchdog
FATF has given Iran until June to join or face being added to a financial blacklist, a move that could further cripple its economy by affecting trade and financial dealings with the EU and other FATF member states.
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Tuesday that not joining the FATF would “harm the national interests of the country.” Iran was taken off the blacklist in 2016.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/20/iran-foreign-minister-urges-government-to-join-money-laundering-watchdog.html
Zarif must know that Iran is a signatory to NPT, yet the US AND JEWISH MAFIA were trying to deny Iran’s right to enrichment r and have used this ‘International law’ to keep Iran poor using illegal sanction and topple its government to replace with the Iran fifth column, the reformists, to have another colony like Saudi Arabia, France, South Korea, and more. But criminal entities like US and Israel have violated majority of international laws to wage wars and carry out their expansionists project killing millions of people and robing billions more in the process.
Zarif must know better.
Mr Ahmadinejad is the only brave statesman I know.
His interviews in German TV were classy, he chased the hypocrites and jewish and CIA stooges around and made them sweat, asking calmly the taboo questions.
In my view, the Rouhani people are corrupt and sold out, have deep ties to Swiss banks. Soros puppets populate PressTV since Rouhani.
I asked the question already, why was it called 5+1? Plus one is Germany, an enemy state to UN. There is much more going on than just a ‘nuclear’ agreement.
Cloak And Dagger said: ” Debating the mechanics of free fall is a deliberate distraction, as is the whole area surrounding whether the planes were real or holograms. Frankly, I don’t really care whether explosives were set up a priori, or the towers were targeted by energy weapons.”
(Zigh)
Above, such throws the science of real & historical criminal investigation aside!
As regular False Flag practitioners, heirs of the Neoconservative W. Bush administration & Israeli P.M. Sharon would appreciate United Nations recognition & promulgation of such a “careless”
recommendation.
Old saying: Never toss out dirty water until you have clean water. Fyi, all of my “Homeland’s” water is like Flint, Michigan’s.🇮🇱
wow
Haha, love the comments.
Pompeo, drawn and wuaryered.
If ever there was a specimen for “making soap of (zio-lover) flesh – – –
Linked below is a video of Iranian Jews meeting with Mr. Ahmadinejad’s meeting with supportive Iranian Jewish Rabbis! 🤔
The Rabbis would run away from rabid Zionists, t-Rump and Pompeo! 🤗
Why don’t you educate yourself before commenting!
Brian Williams, the womanizer, interviews Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Israel
A bunch of Jews told him that “Judaism requires of the Jewish people to be humble, to be loyal citizens in every country in ‘where we’re residing’” [SIC, LOL] and proceeded to justify “bad Jew apples” fuckery with Holohoax narratives and praised him for for being a good goy and ignoring all of it while his country is in a nuclear cross-hair.
Lot, how about the real holo-biz offenders — the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center that have been supporting and protecting Ukrainian neo-nazi? https://www.alternet.org/world/how-israel-lobby-protected-ukrainian-neo-nazis
Send your grievances re Holohoax deniers to the main deniers –the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center as well as the Jewish State: “Israel Is Arming Ukraine’s Blatantly Neo-Nazi Militia”
The more you quetch about holo-biz deniers the more factual information implicating the Jewish State and zionists at large in the support for both the neo-Nazi and “moderate terrorists” comes to light.
Uh, did Israel give Aleppo a March surprise? Refer below, a Jerusalem Post report.
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Loud-explosions-heard-near-Aleppo-airport-Report-584949
Check out Nancy Pelosi’s speech at AIPAC, “To Be Anti-Semitic Is To Be Anti-American”:
As the saying goes: the apple does not fall far from the tree.
Now I know why Pelosi is one of the most sycophantic Members of the Knesset. Just listen to what she has to say about her father. Oh, and bear in mind that she is actually boasting about this, rather than being ashamed:
And she was just warming up:
I respectfully disagree – there has been no criminal investigation, and if there has been one, its results are suppressed.
My point is: look where the focus has been for the past 17+ years – not on digging up evidence on the crooks, but almost entirely on the cinema of how 9/11 was perpetrated. I doubt that there is anyone with two firing neurons who believes the official narrative – but the debate has been erected to be confined to just that. Look at all the jewish shills on this forum – they engage us in pointless debates on challenging obvious physics or the credibility of the Architects.
Meanwhile, as @renfro astutely observed, why aren’t we pursuing the people who profited with their put options immediately prior to 9/11? More importantly, why isn’t this even discussed??? Every time the topic of Israeli involvement in 9/11 comes up, the shills come out of the woodwork to fill the threads with pointless debates on the subject, and saner voices like that of @renfro get drowned out in the noise – by deliberate intent, I contend. Moreover, we aid in the obfuscation by actually engaging these dastardly people in debate to convince them of the logic of our position. To what end?
In their evil genius, the plotters of 9/11 set in motion exactly these dynamics. Hoo boy! Did we fall for it hook line and sinker!
How about we direct our energy to chasing down the low hanging fruit? Those put options and Silverstein’s amazing good fortune, and the missing trillions from the Pentagon are target rich.
But how? The foxes guard the henhouse, and our guns are being confiscated.
Is it just me or is there an increase in the number of public figures that are outspoken about Israel? Perhaps it is the increasing prevalence of the Internet that we are hearing more about them than we did before…
She openly admits the required rite-of-entry into congress is the pilgrimage to Israel. Constitution be damned along with the sham oath of office.
Wisdom be attentive, because geokat said: “Now I know why Pelosi is one of the most sycophantic Members of the Knesset.”
Above, thanks once again, geo! A perfect mocking addition to this extraordinarily valuable article.
It appears Scranton-homey, Joe Biden, passed on the opportunity to pay homage to Israel at AIPAC. 🤔
I cannot figure exactly why Biden did so.
Unless of course, elite & secular Jews gave him a “pass” so that other crypto-Zionist Democrat candidates, including The Mighty Fossil Bern, could not jump all over Joe’s rubbed-red ass during the theatrical & controlled ZUS presidential campaign. (Zigh)
Refer to Times of Israel article on Hidin’ Biden, linked way down below?
As always, geo, thanks for “warming up” a setting for additional good comments here!
P.S.: Maybe Pelosi will run as Vice President along with the homosexual & honored 😟Notre Dame graduate, & featured guest on “The View,” Pete B.? (zzZigh) Was not hard for me to forget how to spell this corn-holer’s surname, but available on a You Tube video is E. Michael Jones tearing apart Petey boy’s popular new book.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/bidens-2020-opening-democratic-field-missing-foreign-policy-hand/
Bewilderingly, Cloak And Dagger said to me: “I respectfully disagree – there has been no criminal investigation, and if there has been one, its results are suppressed.”
WTF, Dagger?
Above, I totally agree with you that the 9/11 event has not been subject to any ZUS ‘guvmint “criminal investigation.” Department of Justice and law enforcement & investigation arms absolutely fucked frightened Americans who were advised by Dubya to go shopping.🤕
You were talking about “junking” evidence which only independent criminal investigators and the Architects & Engineers have brought forth. And you pointedly said let’s drop the airplanes and get the fuckers who ‘dunnit. 😟
Please, please, my Brother Cloak?
Get on the ball! Please return & reread my comment, and come morning, I promise to read the rest of yours which regrettably began ass backward. Thanks!
The 5 refers to the permanent members of the Security Council: The United States, France, United Kingdom, China and Russia. Germany, and the EU are part of the JCPOA “commitee”, I can’t recall its title, that negotiated the JCPOA. This distinction is important as the enforcement mechanism of the JCPOA is through the Security Council as the sanctions relief is relief of United Nations sanctions, the JCPOA never relieved Iran of the separate United States sanctions. The enforcement mechanism is, roughly, as follows. If one of The Five believes Iran is in breach of the agreement, it asks the UNSC to meet for a vote for a Resolution to CONTINUE sanctions relief, this meeting to be held no sooner than thirty days, giving Iran time to respond, and other consultation. The Resolution comes to a vote, and anyone of The Five may exercise its veto, and all sanctions “snap back”. IIRC, there are quarterly meetings of the JCPOA where it is affirmed Iran is in compliance, the affirmation must be unanimous. One such meeting occurred, with the US voting yes, shortly before Trump ” withdrew”(a meaningless phrase) from the JCPOA. The United States is still part of the JCPOA, Trump simply chooses to ignore it, as with the illegal Golan decree, a peculiar and freakish policy, but oddly apropo for a President who walks about in public with the most bizarre haircut on the planet. As for Krautlandt, the German is superb in a metal shop, but can’t be allowed out, the last time that happened was a disaster.
“Possession” weighs not a whit. You need a basic survey course on international law.
Yes, that’s a good point. Those efforts have indeed helped a considerable number of people pierce through Zionist lies. Of course, when you consider the financial resources and media expertise of the Zionists they’re up against, it’s no surprise that they haven’t convinced the majority of Americans (or anything close to it) yet, but having the truth on their side at least allows them the chance to compete, and in times, who knows? If the example of the Europeans is anything to go by, then we’d have conclude that the truth can eventually overcome guilt and propaganda. (Europeans’ holocaust guilt feelings were much greater, but Zionist bullshit holds much less sway among them.)
Actually, the zioturds are getting way ahead of themselves even bickering over such issues. To understand the illegality of the zionist entity, and the dishonesty of the jewish presentation of history we must look at two periods: the post-Ottoman Empire League of Nations Mandate period, and the ancient history of the Middle East in general. To the latter, despite furious digging by zionist, and other, archeologists, not the tiniest fragment of evidence for a Kingdom of Israel, or Judea, or even a “first temple”, has been recovered, nothing, nada, zilch. Further, there is no mention of Israel in any record or monument by the three known ancient Middle East civilizations(Syria, Mesopotamia, Egypt), nothing, nada, zilch. The jewish claim is that the books we know as the Old Testament are in fact history, but comparing that purported history with the archeological record, which is extensive, reveals a curious anomaly. Of all the names of kingdoms, city states, and peoples of the Old Testament, not a scrap of archeological evidence has been found; but in contrast, abundant archeological evidence for city states and peoples has been found that is UNMENTIONED anywhere in the Old Testament. The conclusion is unavoidable: the jewish histories are whole cloth fabrications. So how old are these jewish stories? The oldest written hebrew torah dates from the first century AD, unimpressive. The oldest Pentateuch is in Greek, purportedly early 2nd century BC, but the remainder of what became the Vulgate Old Testament is a Greek text purportedly from early 1st century BC(likely the Greek Pentateuch is also early 1st century BC as well, but note no 1st(or 2nd)century BC manuscript has survived so all very dodgy at best). Conclusion: the jewish histories on which they base territorial claims are whole cloth fabrications and no older than late Ptolemaic Egypt. The post-Ottoman Empire League Of Nations Mandate period is where major violations of international law were committed by the Mandate Powers and without which no zionist entity was possible. By the principle of Uti Possidetis Juris, the Mandate Powers(UK and France) were to ensure the two nations of Mesopotamia and Greater Syria gained independence with historical borders intact. This occurred for Mesopotamia with the independence of Iraq. However, for Greater Syria a curious perversion occurred. Mandate Syria was formed with her historical borders, but was divided into a French zone and an English zone. France then severed its zone into Lebanon and Syria, and England severed its zone into TransJordan and Palestine. These four illegal sub-Mandates were then scheduled for independence as Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine. Additional perversions were the illegal gifting of Syria’s Hatay Province to Turkey and the severing of the Golan from sub-Mandate Palestine to sub-Mandate Syria, the latter act the origin of the zionist’s obsession with the Golan as they wrongly believe the Balfour Declaration is a legal document gifting sub-Mandate Palestine to them. Had international law been followed and Mandate Syria attained independence intact(as Greater Syria), the zionists could not have gained a foothold and all troubles to the present day would have been avoided.
You were going quite well until you dropped the “anti-semite” line.
No I dont, I know how international law works. You need a course in Realpolitik. Israel has possessed the Golan Heights since 1967, illegally, they still do, and prolly will for a long time more. Despite international law. Possession weighs. Especially if you are nuclear armed.
Fyr, article linked down below features the thought of another man who deserves The Saker award of “Man of the Year.”🙌
I quote Brother Nathanael Kapner, “I was under the impression that Mr. Mueller’s findings would prove that it is “Jewgate” (not Russiagate) and that Trump & every president since LBJ were criminally part of.”
http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1354
Before addressing anything on scripture. In a previous discussion on I was attacked for having hijacked the thread which had left the compound of the uthor’s article long before I expressed my views —
Those pertained to the nature of christians relationship to jews. Despite the matter having no bearing on my view regarding why Israel had a right to exist, and to self defense, but dealt soly with christian being Jews or Jew worshipers, comments were repeatedly made about my use of scripture to Israel
All three of those comments were false then, they remain false to this day. At no time was scripture used to support Israe’s anything. My defense was to the identity of christianity. And if the record has not been manipulated in any way — that should be quite clear. I have still held back my written response to the tawdry comments made by others who simply — lost the argument based on the content and context of the scripture references. Further the introduction of said scripture was not by me. I responded to scripture in place. That I was referred to as a liar, not atypical for the people on this site is troublesome enough, but to have my comments deliberately confounded for that purpose is more than beyond the pale. It was not I that made the discussion personal.
So just to be clear, my comments here are in response to biblical reference and comment. The thread is already adrift from the direct issue, though I recognize it could linked.
https://bible.org/article/archaeology-and-old-testament
https://bibleevidences.com/archaeological-evidence/
https://www.biblearchaeology.org/post/2006/05/31/The-Genesis-Philistines.aspx#Article
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/article/archeology-hebrew-bible/
No doubt there are issues with the record, however, wholecloth manufacturing would be incorrect.
And I note as usual that there is a difference between old testament veracity in this regard and the new. Basically the record is cleaner with NT for obvious reasons. But the Bible remains in play to archeologists.
L’est there be false claims that I seek to sabotage Dr. Giraldi’s article as previously claimed here’s my two cents on Iran.
It’s hard to determine the actual pressure to invade Iran. The end of the formal SP role does take some pressure off the WH or the president from pursuing his original agenda. Largely the damage has been done. He agreed in full to the intel report that Russia is out to undermine our very democratic existence, such as it is. That means Russia is an enemy of the US who attempted to sabotage the US political system. And as such mounts a case for challenging her interests in other parts of the world
Iran’s alliance with Iraq – to Iran’s Relations with Iran
Syrian relations with Iran, Iran and Russia
Russia in Venezuella in our backyard
Russia in the Ukraine
Russia’s dealings with Georgia
Russia engaged in murdering and attempted murder people in allied countries – making Russia a rogue state in violation of international law and a threat to the US that must be confronted.
Game set, match Those who wanted the president agreeing the intel, you got your wish — accept the possible consequences — reason for regime change or at an aggressive military posture. After all the Russians based on the sabotage, apparently successful given who won —
may go after our banking sector next.
Author of the stinkiest comment ever to appear at The Unz Review, EliteComment (barf) wrote: (Russia) may go after our banking sector next.
(Zigh) The beginning of idiocy is fear of truth.
Am an American idiot who vowed to never again reply to this iffen nut, but here I did.😕 First time, EliteComminKlink fault, next time mine. (Zigh)
It just got even funnier
A lot of babble, you you did not answer the question, why the “plus one” is Germany, which is enemy state to UN according to UN charter.
And, who are the German vassals representing? Occupied Germany(specifically the criminal company FRG), or the enemy state Germany as defined in UN charter?
Is the “JCPOA” really about signing a peace treaty between Germany, Japan and the criminal allies? I will just keep harping on this enemy state clause, until someone from the jew mafia is honest and competent enough to answer. So far, not one of the mafia has had the guts and brains to answer since over 7 decades. The UN are a war alliance.
The EU is nothing but a masonic brainfart, a private criminal club, it is not country, but irrelevant, criminal and corrupt
WHY ISRAEL HAS NO ‘RIGHT TO EXIST’
Only criminals support the erection of a terrorist entity based on terror, lies and deception, killing and forcing the indigenous population out and garbing lands from palestinians and the neighboring countries.
They must go to JEWISH STATE, where the criminal trump family lives, New York now.
No degree of an illiterate zionist pimp can transfer land to zionist Jewish supremacists. Only resist white supremacists are party to zionist crimes against humanity.
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2019/03/15/why-israel-has-no-right-to-exist/
[There is a popular belief that Israel was founded through some kind of legitimate political process. This is false. This myth is grounded in the idea that the famous “partition plan” resolution of the United Nations General Assembly—Resolution 181 of November 29, 1947—legally partitioned Palestine or otherwise conferred legal authority to the Zionist leadership for their unilateral declaration of Israel’s existence on May 14, 1948.
Indeed, in that very declaration, Israel’s founding document, the Zionist leadership relied on Resolution 181 for their claim of legal authority. The truth is, however, that Resolution 181 did no such thing. The General Assembly had no authority to partition Palestine against the will of the majority of its inhabitants. Nor did it claim to. On the contrary, the Assembly merely recommended the partition of Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, which would have to be agreed upon by both peoples to have any legal effect. The Assembly forwarded the matter to the Security Council, where the plan died with the explicit recognition that the UN had no authority to implement any such partition.
The Zionists’ unilateral declaration is frequently described as a “Declaration of Independence”. But it was no such thing. A declaration of independence assumes that the people declaring their independence are sovereign over the territory in which they wish to exercise their right to self-determination. But the Zionists were not sovereign over the land that became the territory of the state of Israel.]
Trump is a zionist thieve and Assassin and a pathological liar.
I just don’t think there is any way for this president to walk back from Iran, Syria, Venezuela based on the issues with Russia. He has by his own accord, acknowledged Russia as a threat.
Burned at the stake or glue factory for her. She’s way passed her shelf life.
I am not a part of any criminal enterprise, however the issue in question
https://www.globalresearch.ca/germany-italy-japan-and-the-un-charters-enemy-state-clause-obstacle-to-an-asian-and-european-peace/5457761
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chapter_VIII_of_the_United_Nations_Charter
While the claus remains in place on the books. It is largely irrelevant, all of those states are charter members of the UN now and as such afforded same status to all other states. And while no efforts seem a foot to amend the clause, None of the names states seem imperiled by its toothless existence.
When Giraldi talks about rouge secret agencies doesn’t it mean a small private kingdom with the resources of a nation but zero accountability?
Imagine having the dope on all the powerful actors in the political and economical sphere of not only your country but of your allies and foes.
In addition you have have willing bankers to help secrete your wealth.
I think in the coming decades we will see politicians and the movers and shakers take inexplicable decisions that will leave us perplexed.
But if we see these as ‘decisions made under duress and blackmail’ we might be able to get a tiny glimpse of the actors behind the scenes.
The zionist white supremacist stooge cannot NOT do a damn thing. Iran has survived since Carter regime, Regan regime, The first Bush regime, the zionist servant regimes – Clinton, George Bush, the ‘first black’ slave Obama regime, and now the corrupt, terrorist and zionist jewish mafia regime.
Seven criminal American regimes for the past 40 years have tried to topple Iranian government, using Saddam to wage a war on Iran where lasted 8 years of killing, sabotage and chemical weapons given to him by the USG to Saddam to kill Iranians, but they failed. Sever economic sanctions, assassination of Iranian scientists by Israel and US, terrorist acts killing many Iranian citizens, false flag operation against Iranian politician abroad and the Iranian government in the world, propaganda campaign, but all failed. They are not capable of, thus they should be treated with their own medicine, bomb them to understand what they are doing .
The zionist trump is pettier than that to do better than previous criminal regimes. THEY HAVE DONE EVERYTHING, YET FAILED. Because many Iranian politicians said: Thank God that you created our enemies DUMB. Dummies must perish. You are criminals and your history is known to the world population. What do you want? Do you want another failed state. Don’t you have enough dummies?
HE WILL BE KICKED OUT OF OFFICE IN 2020, for sure.
Then the American criminals must fuck off from the region now. What do they want 3000 miles away from their nest.
They should help the zionists in occupied land to go to their home in NEW YORK, the REAL Jewish state where the corrupt Trump family lives. They abandoned their religion adopting Judasim because Kushner family WOULD HAVE NOT ACCEPTED ANYTHING ELSE. So much for ‘tolerance’.
Why the racist ‘zionist Christians’ want to support the zionist dicks who do not tolerate anyone except slaves???
I like the ” rancid stupidity turbocharged by arrogance is the inimitable characteristic of the jew.”
I recently read a rancid smelly jew and his family were offloaded by an airline. Though I applaud that, the man had kids and I feel for them. Children are more sensitive and they will carry the trauma and the parents will brainwash them as to what they did was right.
Yes I did answer the question. The “5” refers to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The “+1” refers to Germany, a sovereign nation, that enjoys the privilege of being party to the negotiations for the JCPOA. This was uneccesary as the UNSC is the enforcement arm of the JCPOA, but is an acknowledgement of Germany’s status, perhaps Japan should have been included for 5+2, and Burkina Faso for 5+3…..At the time of the negotiations for the United Nations, which merely cements the sovereignty of nations, Germany and Japan had decided to go apeshit, ignore international law and redraw the map of the world and rule it at their whim, hence language appropriate for the time. Both are now members of the UN, so that language is quite obviously obsolete, so ignore it, Germanicus, like the rest of the world ignores it.
Frankly, i have never ascribed to the Russia collusion story. I think the Russians spy as nation do. But i have not seen any evidence that they targeted our elections. That was a proposal by democrats and the president’s opposition in the party.
But that doesn’t matter. What matters is the president ascribed to that belief, and that essentially tied his hands with respect to, not only Russian foreign policy, but placed all foreign policy at risk as well as a substantial portion of the domestic agenda because of their linkages.
And by signing on he granted efficacy to the advance that as CnC he would have to respond accordingly. And if in fact as many believe that what the president signed onto as a Russian assault on the sovereign internal affairs of the US and the murder and attempted murder in the states of our allies. It would be reasonable to assume that the Russians might next an attack on any vulnerable aspect of the US, including but not limited her financial systems. And given our sanctions, anyone thinking strategically could make a case for an aggressive military posture.
He folded on previous occasions, but his fold on that position has serious consequences. I have no idea whether we will invade Iraq. Maybe, but someone who has folded on his key formats getting nothing in return, may or may not have the bones to initiate an actual conflict that utterly contradicts his campaign agenda. I am not sure of Russia’s alliances with Iran, Venezuela, Syria and elsewhere is sufficient to cross that Rubicon.
Why christians support Israel in such large numbers,
I would dare tackle this question, but i suspect it would lead down the road of inevitable nonsense about Christians worshiping Jews and being a Jewish religion, to my response would turn into another boon of nonsense about why I am using scripture to justify Israel’s existence. When in reality my comments are a reflection of what others believe as opposed to my caution as to how that applies in the secular international arena.
Been there done that . . . let’s just say they believe that the Bible end times prophecies and promises are related to their “now” faith of blessing Israel regardless of what Israel does. That may be, but in my view that does not alleviate Israel from behaving as a responsible international community member.
At least you acknowledged “illegally”, so the incoherance of your position is clearing somewhat, but you are still misusing “possession”, the correct term is “unlawful occupation”. So-called “realpolitik”(no caps needed or deserved) is merely the meaningless wordsmithing of a hack publicist. The zionist entity is in the peculiar position where its only option is to provoke WWIII and blast the planet back to the Stone Age where international law and the United Nations no longer exist.
Clearly, the entire family is the victim of a viscious “hate crime”, and is owed multi generational reparations by the goyim.
not sure C&D,
Perhaps Ilhan Omar opened up a nice can of whup-arse on the treasonous scum.
Fealty to a foreign country is treason, and has to be kept in the dark to fester properly as it rots the body politic. Out in the open, it dies in the sunlight.
Trump didn’t attend this year, opting instead to send his eunuch Pence. It just isn’t good optics to be seen pandering to a rogue nation that murders unarmed protesters with laughter and glee. As it extorts untold billions from the struggling ZUS electorate.
The Democrat presidential candidates are boycotting the grovel-fest, and that is surely a very good sign.
I hope you’re right, though I sometimes wonder. No doubt with time, they will get theirs, but watching their nonsense in the meantime is frustrating!
a perpetual problem with Arabs – disunity. The same happened during the time of the crusades. They had city states and couldn’t unite. When they finally did under Saladin, the crusaders were stopped. The crusaders used to say that the biggest failing about the muslims was their disunity, jealousy amongst themselves, greed, that made them weak. Same today!
You’re right, Ludwig Watzal. The US should not sacrifice their soldiers for a Zionist regime, which despises international law, human rights and the dignity of the oppressed Palestinian people.
Bibzy Nutty&Yahoo is nothing more than a crook and a coward. If he wants a war with Iran and Hezbollah so much, let him don a uniform and a helmet, and carry a rifle with two rounds of ammunition and go confront them. It would be quite a show, watching him shaking in his boots and soiling his pants, while a battalion of Iranian troops and Hezbollah paramilitary troops laugh at him as they raise their semi-automatic rifles and point them at him.
Look closely at the justice system, and you will notice that Jews always get a better deal (or no charges) for violating the law. Since I started to pay attention, I have noticed!!!
Kind of like Hollywood – go back decades and you’ll see most of the actors were Jewish with fake anglicized names.
With hope, Rurik wrote: “The Democrat presidential candidates are boycotting the grovel-fest, and that is surely a very good sign.”
Dear Brother Rurik,
In response to your insight, above, I will paraphrase an old & popular rock song by Canadian, Neil Young.
“It’s better to boycott than your campaign to rust.”
Hey, hey, my, my, Jewish Lobbies will never die!
Thanks, Bro and “Good night America.”
The US will lose equipment. Iran will lose people, infrastructure. In a country that’s already hard-pressed with sanctions, it would be devastating. But they will not “lose” per say. But the US/Zio-Israel will win in the sense that they will have done what they want – bomb the place back a few decades. Much suffering will ensue, as in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, Sudan, Libya, Palestine, etc
As Phil has pointed out before, a viable charge of treason is conditional: the US must be in a state of war with the foreign country. (And that would be war as determined by Congress, not by the frustrated citizens who see the US depleted by a malignant parasite.)
Harmful foreign fealty should, indeed, be a crime. Perhaps after Omar, at least it will be seen as shameful behavior.
Heaven forfend, no! I meant let’s not debate that which is obvious with the shillizens™ on this forum. I believe they get paid by the number of lines they pollute threads with, and the number of responses they elicit. If you note, their arguments are usually to discredit physics and attack the credibility of the Architects, as if they are qualified to do so. Rather, let’s discuss the things that they don’t want us to – e.g. the put options, which constitute irrefutable evidence with no wiggle room for strawman debates. I was agreeing with @renfro’s astute observations and research.
More power to Ilhan! Disregarding whatever else she may or may not be, she has done us a solid! Here is an immigrant, who has demonstrated more patriotic fervor than the rest of us “natives”. I am not here to judge her other actions or positions, but I hope she keeps voicing her position on the Israel issue for the rest of her term – and we will know if TPTB is weakening if she can miraculously be elected to a second term, although I doubt it.
And this is to what I was alluding. The zios have overplayed their hand and the blowback appears to be happening. The one thing that would give me great pleasure and begin the restoration of our government is if one or two pols get elected while proudly waving an anti-Israel banner without fear of the lobby and its many minions. Like cockroaches scrambling and scattering when the light gets turned on (so I am told), I perceive a stirring on the kitchen floor.
…and that gives me hope.
Okay, okay, Cloak And Dagger. Your added word “shillizens” now clarifies. Phew! Thank you!
they should all be good Jews and move
Perhaps a Pyrrhic victory for the US, but with all the missiles at the disposal of Iran, Hezbollah, and increasingly Syria, Israel will be left as a smoking hole in the ground. We cannot guarantee that China and Russia won’t get involved as it threatens their geopolitical interests.
Sure, a lot of people in Iran, Lebanon, and Syria will perish, but Israel will be no more. I believe that the Pentagon has war-gamed this scenario hundreds of times, and don’t have a winning scenario. Moreover, if China and Russia get involved, then it is curtains for us:
https://businessinsider.com/the-us-apparently-gets-its-ass-handed-to-it-in-war-games-2019-3?r=US&IR=T
While it may not meet the legal definition of “treason”, it is inarguable that this is “treasonous” by social norms, and “treacherous” if being generous.
Hang on. Germany(as a whole) is defined enemy state in the UN charter, 77, 54,107.
This Germany is unorganized since 1945, when the occupiers executed the German government.
The Federal Republic of Germany representatives do not represent Germany, but a German hostile company/corporation, instrument of US occupation. Or do they not?
Anyhow, it is absurd, an enemy state to UN, without a peace treaty with these 5 members negotiates on whose behalf with Iran? So who do these FRG people represent? An allied corporation, or somehow without legitimacy the Germany(as a whole)?
The FRG is neither sovereign, nor a proper nation state, it is an “economic area” according to its “basic law”, which serves to maintain public peace in a militarily occupied area.
I believe that you just may be right. We have been playing Triple D farm teams for years and the Iranians have been watching us closely. They know our tactics, know our weapons, know our military. And in return we know bupkis about them.
Our stooge, Saddam, fought them 40 some years ago, and even with our help – Iran fought Iraq to a draw. So what do we know? We have probably concluded that Iran will rely on crude manpower to fight us. Poorly trained and even more poorly equipped Iranian youths will storm our positions to be conveniently disposed of by our troops/aircraft. Ancient, un – airworthy Iranian aircraft will fall in sheets before our mighty new F-35s.
That is probably what we arrogantly assess the Iranians as – more pushovers. I am also sure that Netanyahou’s spies are pooh-pooh the Iranians – “so poorly trained and equipped that we, Israelis can be purely back-up for America!”
And so it will go – we will be encouraged by Israel to “smack the crap out of Iran” – which we will try and then get the f—ing surprise of our lives. Because right along side of a very competent Iran, there will be an even more competent Russia and maybe even China. An irate Israel will complain that they highly advised against the whole botched operation. (Israel will seek conciliation.) everyone).
I was confused by his a attack myself, having read many of your comments
but he’s talking about actually being charged with treason by a treasonous congress.
Israel has already committed multiple acts of war against the United States of America and her citizens. If an enemy nation is currently in the process of subverting our Constitution, subverting our rights and our institutions in ways intended to destroy them for all time, so that they can further their nefarious agendas and infest our government with more of their criminal accessories to treason, then how does anyone think those foreign agents are going to be the ones to convict themselves of treason? Eh?
There is the letter of the law / and the spirit of the law. The letter of the law means nothing whatsoever, if the people interpreting it are criminals. Fealty to a foreign nation means putting the interests of that nation over your vow to uphold the US Constitution. If you’re in willing violation of that vow, in the service of a foreign nation, then if the word treason means anything, it means betraying your vow to uphold the Constitution in fealty to an enemy regime. Those that are installed into office and are trusted to uphold it, but then subvert the Constitution (in fealty to a foreign nation- especially one that routinely commits murderous acts of war against your citizens and sovereignty) are committing treason, in a time of war, even it’s undeclared, and even if they’re unwilling to convict themselves of same.
That is the essence of the spirit of the law. The motivating principle behind such laws. Just because the whole of the Fecal Government is by now in large part treasonous, does not alter the meaning and spirit and principles codified by our founders.
I guess that’s the best we can hope for at this time. If so, God bless her.
And believe me most of us are sick of zionuts like you and kkk and other morons
The stupid, bless them, Kurds will kiss the arses of anyone who tells them they support a Kurdish state. Only later to be back-stabbed. You Ziofascists are playing them now
without any risk of the WNs figuring out that they are the frog and the temperature is already up to about 160 degrees F. go for the kill (i.e. 212 degrees F) by around 2023 or so.
Hey Thomm — every day now it looks like it is the Jews who are the frogies – and the temperature is rising Boobala.
Saw Tulsi Gabbard on a CNN YouTube video. The Jewess moderator tried to trap her with a Jew victim screed – to her credit Gabbard refused. And it was obvious. The twit frogie was not happy – she was burned – she looked real petty and low class compared to Tulsi’s grace and charm.
Everyone knows that George Sores is a nasty greedy Jew. His promoting of far-left city DA prosecutors is raising the temperature for all you Jew frogies.
The Netanyahu/Kushner/Trump Axis of Evil that is turning over the Palestinians for slaughter, is not winning any friends for you frogies either. Your hot blooded Israeli frogies are coming to a feverish boil of pseudo righteousness – killing at will.
Hmm — watch out for the bubbles Boobala – say around 2023??
Do No Harm — Art
I suspect that’s one of the things that’s going to be necessary. The tribe are extremely organized when it comes to our US elections. They shower money on their stooges, and use all manner of treachery to defeat those they consider insufficiently servile to their agendas. Israel being the main one.
What the rest of us have to start doing is playing by their playbook, and supporting candidates nationally in a grass-roots way, sending donations to those that are willing to thumb their noses at the Lobby.
the fact that the Dem candidates refused to participate in the AIPAC treason-fest, is yuge to my mind.
I never would have thought such a thing possible.
And as I understand it, Pence is there calling them all ‘anti-Semites’.
LOL!
Thank you Brother Chuck,
But please don’t forget..
♪♫♬ “a southern man don’t need him around anyhow” ♪♫♬
This is crazy – this cannot happen — nukes well be fired before anyone of them go down.
Leave Iran alone – do not tempt fate.
The Netanyahu/Kushner/Trump Axis must be stopped!
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Even more obvious is Mike Pompeo, the modern-day antichrist with the oily-business past: https://www.voltairenet.org/article205782.html
This rabid profiteer and eager planner of more wars (and a twice-married hypocrite) preaches that politics is “a never-ending struggle … until the rapture.”
One thing is certain about Mike Pompeo — he would crucify Jesus Christ (a community organizer of Middle Eastern descent, who was hated by the Jews) on the spot.
Some one must say Pompeo that Jesus Christ would denounce him, Mke Pompeo, along with other money-changers and war-profiteers.
Pompeo’s core values: https://www.planetnatural.com/mike-pompeo/
Mike Pompeo claims loudly that he loves, loves children — particularly the unborn ones. http://www.ontheissues.org/House/Mike_Pompeo_Abortion.htm
The born ones could be poisoned and killed when business interests demand that.
For Pompeo, business trumps such trifles as kids getting poisoned and suffering birth defects and dying from cancer. https://www.gmoscience.org/top-concerns-about-glyphosate-include-birth-defects-and-cancer/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/aug/23/hawaii-birth-defects-pesticides-gmo
https://www.gmoevidence.com/argentina-birth-defects-from-gm-soy/
Pali-Arabs deserve yet another Arab state, but Kurds shouldn’t even get one, huh?
Jews having a state in Judea is wrong and an occupation. Turks expelling Greeks from Cyprus…. that issue just doesn’t fire up the Giraldi and his BDS Jihadi/Genderqueer Green Hair alliance.
I already did that along with a note commending her patriotism in calling out the traitors among us (legal definitions notwithstanding). I have also increased my donations this year. Earlier I had sent a check to Rand Paul, and even to Pat Little. Now, thanks to your post, Beto O’Rourke has a check earmarked for him if I see more evidence of his taking a patriotic stand in the days ahaead.
Yes, and for those who can’t send money, please send them letters of support (not emails – even fax is better than that). One thing that I started doing last year is showing up at fora where they speak and direct pointed questions at them. If enough of us do that, they will fear us more than they fear the lobby.
That is measurable progress and demonstrates their increasing fear of public opinion. It is a pity that the fear hasn’t permeated to the people already seated in congress without term limits – e.g. Pelosi.
Indeed it is, Art. There is no such thing as surviving a nuclear engagement. Mutually Assured Destruction is not limited to the participants. It will vaporize the planet. Are there such things as zionist cockroaches who will remain to scavenge what remains?
How frightening that world leaders could actually explore this as a rational option!
To your point:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=11&v=0SP_T-5J-Xs
We aren’t obligated to use the outdated definition in the Constitution, it should be expanded to cover current political realities. Suggest the 3 new Dem congresswomen put forth amendment to enlarge the definition.
Oxford Dictionary
traitor
A person who betrays someone or something, such as a friend, cause, or principle
Judas (jo͞oˈdəs)
One who betrays another under the guise of friendship
treason (trēˈzən)
Violation of allegiance toward one’s country or sovereign, especially the betrayal of one’s country by waging war against it or by consciously and purposely acting to aid its enemies.
A betrayal of trust or confidence
Here’s another great moment in reporting:
”I asked Zionist Organization of America’s Morton Klein why he believed it was “utterly racist and despicable,” as he put it, for Richard Spencer to promote a state for only one ethnic group but not racist for Israel to do so. “Israel is a unique situation,” he said. “This is really a Jewish state given to us by God.” He added, “God did not create a state for white people or for black people.” Senator Charles Schumer, the Democratic minority leader, similarly told the Aipac conference in 2018: “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.”
When you hear these retarded zio thugs don’t you just want to take them out behind the barn and beat the living shit out of them.
“…that issue just doesn’t fire up …”
— How much has the Jewish State extracted from the US taxpayers’ pockets so far?
— Why AIPAC has not been registered under FARA?
— Why holo-biz enthusiasts have been building numerous museums of the “most victimized” while demanding special attention to some obviously fraudulent numbers and events that helped to implement the profiteering schema of holohoax survivors? — See the weaseling Wiesel:
You have been inviting too much attention to yourself by the thievery and lies while screeching about your incomparable morality.
And lookee here: If you are an enemy of Israel like Iran is, no nukes for you. If, however, you are an Israeli bff, open wide:
America Secretly Sold Nuclear Tech to Saudi Arabia
https://futurism.com/america-sold-nuclear-tech-saudi-arabia
Such a deal!
Pelosi’s security thugs seem to recognize me. They won’t let me anywhere near her on two occasions. If a few more people joined me, perhaps one of us could get close enough to her to put her on the spot with a loyalty question.
Indeed, and Schumer is among the worst of them. He, and Shelly Adelson, openly tout the primacy of their loyalty to Israel over that of this country. While Shelly is more influential with his money, I would send Schumer to a deeper level of Hades, because he took the oath of public office to place this nation above all others, rejecting all other princes and potentates.
Patriotism is a jealous god.
Unfortunately, your entire post is very accurate.
Completely agree regarding Mr Ahmadinejad, he was the real deal.
I also don’t have that much trust in Rouhani and his faction.
His economic team has be carrying out neoliberal policies which have led to deindustrialization & financialization of the Iranian economy, reversing previous trends and weakening Iran’s ability to resist the Zio-US economic warfare on the country.
It seems to me that if it weren’t for the Iranian patriots in the military serving as a counterweight, the Rouhani administration might even reduce ties with Hezbollah, maybe even Syria.
I cannot be certain of course, but that is my feeling examining the sources available.
Saw something on CSpan – congress knows nothing about this.
Don’t want to go hyperbolic – but even a hint of MBS and nukes will drive Iran nuclear. Is that what they want – do they want Iran to start to go nuke – so they can start bombing and busting Iran into little bits?
Sorry but the combo of – Netanyahu/Kushner/MBS/Trump – is really really scary! Those people are unhinged.
The world is waking up and is in political flux – with Trump in power this may be the last best chance for a greater Israel.
Think peace — Do No Harm — Art
“while screeching about your incomparable morality.”
I’m glad you notice my general saintlyness, though I don’t remember ever mentioning it before. Show don’t tell, right?
What’s next, Germanicus, a screed on “Admiralty Law”? Your comments are an object lesson on why the Kraut should never be let out of the metal shop. I don’t have much use for Churchill, but he did get one thing totally right: “The German is either at your neck, or at your feet”. Damn fine firearms though, the Merkel side by side shotgun is made on a double rifle action, practically indestructable, can leave it to your grandchildren……I’ll also take a Merkel blitz lock drilling in 16gaX16gaX7x57R, and a Heym DoppelBockBusche in 30-30 Winchester.
My gut feeling is also, that the Rouhani people side with the leftist jew faction in the inner jewish war, while the right wing jews consider Iranians Amalek.
Bibi donated the book of Esther to Obama for a reason, but Obama wasn’t ready to do what they asked him. I guess Trump doesn’t need such book “motivation”, he has with Bolton and Pompeo walking remote controlled reminders.
Mr Bombercommand Harris reacted to the truth like Rumpelstilzchen, and I only touched the tip of the ice berg of lies. Imagine what Mr Giraldi could talk about, if he was unshackled from “confidentiality” and national security agreements signed.
Madonna renamed herself Esther. She identifies with a mass murderer. Esther called for the mass murder of 75000 Persian men, women and children.
This is what the holiday of Purim is about. Purim is the theme for the middle east wars. 1991 war on Iraq ended on Purim. 2003 war on Iraq started on Purim. 2011 war on Libya started on Purim. 2019 Purim, Trump gives the Golan Heights to Israel.
Our celebs care very little about little people. She doesn’t complain about the mass destruction of the middle east for Esther Israel’s goals. She is a real Esther after all.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/madonna-chooses-a-new-name/
June 15, 2004 / 5:21 AM / AP
“Madonna Chooses A New Name
By Lloyd Vries
She was born Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone and has had many nicknames, including The Material Girl, but the entertainer, businesswoman, children’s book author, wife and mother says she’s ready for a new name: one reflecting her religious beliefs.
Madonna – who has for years been a believer in Kabbalah, a type of Jewish mysticism – says she has chosen the Hebrew name Esther.
I was named after my mother. My mother died when she was very young, of cancer, and… I wanted to attach myself to another name,” the singer says in an interview on ABC television’s “20/20,” airing on Friday. “This is in no way a negation of who my mother is… I wanted to attach myself to the energy of a different name.”
Catholics venerate Mary, Queen of the Angels, model of loving mother
Jews worship Esther, Queen of genocide, model of Zionism
Pray the Rosary
Pray for the defeat of Esther, the Zionist prostitute
I agree with renfro, that this is a great tactic. Especially if there’s a smart phone video of it that could go viral, exposing their treason to a wide audience.
But all of the tactics you mention are very good. Kudos to you for your efforts, C&D.
“This Germany is unorganized since 1945, when the occupiers executed the German government”
Didn’t Mr. Big execute himself? Brains all over the bunker ceiling?
After, of course, bravely poisoning the new Frau and faithful pet Blondi. Even had Blondi’s new puppies shot, presumably to prevent a Bolshevik-versus-NSDAP canine show trial.
To say nothing of Magda, Joe and the kids.
Or treue Heinie (aka Feldwebel Heinrich Hitzinger). Or labor-leader Bob. Or große Herman. Or braune Marty.
Führer #2, ‘Klean’ Karl Dönitz. served ten years in Spandau. Wasn’t executed. Sorry.
He claimed:
Karl had a very selective memory. Addressed Gauleiters 6 Oct 1943 at Posen when Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler fully revealed the extermination program. U-Boat crews at the time received their choice of secondhand watches forwarded by the SS from concentration camps. U 333’s petty officer recalled “Then we knew exactly. That was too macabre. Nobody should say that he knew nothing. We knew at that time where they came from.”
Karl insisted the Kriegsmarine was not political. And yet:
“Nonsense” indeed.
Months later (July-September 1944) Nazi leadership was costing Germany 5750 troops killed per day. 1,233,000 died on the east front in 1944. The bill went up January 1945, when they started losing 10,000 per day. Responsibility?
Hell of a leader.
“The Federal Republic of Germany representatives do not represent Germany, but a German hostile company/corporation, instrument of US occupation.”
Why re-invent words? Use the original:
Didn’t work out well for Karl, but who knows? ‘Practice makes perfect’?
Of Culture War importance, & Homeland 🇮🇱”Need to Know,” Robjil informed us: “Madonna renamed herself Esther. She identifies with a mass murderer. Esther called for the mass murder of 75000 Persian men, women and children.”
Hey Robjil, thanks, I did not know about this washed-up whore’s latest grab for attention. (Zigh) Linked below, fyr, is Esther’s blasphemous and white-man hate video for the popular 1990’s song, “Like a prayer.”
As always, thanks very much, Robjil!
Pompeo is known for his attack on Iran nuclear deal, anti-Islam rhetoric, like the zionist white supremacist trump, promotion of broad government surveillance powers, politicization of the Benghazi tragedy, and extremist social views, including opposing abortion in cases of rape and incest. Commentators have noted how Pompeo’s Religious Right outlook has led him to develop close associations with anti-Islam jewish zionist like the Center for Security Policy‘s Frank Gaffney, who once called Pompeo “one of the most intelligent men I know in public life.” Because Pompeo is NOT US sectary of state, but a petty man hired by Zionist baby killer Netanyahu to carry out HIS ORDERS. This a pack of shame on America and American.
He has no creativity thus he is good only for carrying out the Zionist ORDERS, like a slave. Even those who were slaves by the criminal white supremacists including the Zionist Jews, fought against their masters to improve their lives, but NOT HIM.
Pompeo is a TRAITOR, and his action is treason. He is close associate with the spy network of Israel, “The foundation for defense of democracies”, an Israeli think tank, using dumb US official to influence US policy for the interest of Israel, even if these policies are AGAINST AMERICAN’S INTERESTS. This is TREASON. Robert Meuller has no question about influence of Israel on US poly and its agents, the fifth column Zionists including Pompeo. He spend American $$$ on a hoax ‘Russian influence’ to be safe from the Zionist attacks. He is a COWARD who misled the public to play it SAFE.
A traitor like him, would have been arrested to put on trial and executed in many countries including the US. He is NOT independent as a secretary of states; rather he carries out what he has been told. He is IMPOTENT and has not been successful in carrying out the ORDERS from Netanyahu. He is illiterate about Iranian history and repeat the lies of Netanyahu and his FAKE HISTROY, including Esther. This story is FAKE. He even could not established an “Arab NATO’ against Iran because Arabs are NOT dumb like him when they see how these savages are treating Palestinians. Arabs are LAUGHING AT HIM AND HIS MATER.
The Arabs have been slaves by their criminal ‘leaders’, however, even a country like Egypt where its dictator is in the pocket of Zionist Jews, is NOT FOLLOWING ORDERS AND Egyptians do not TRUST the Zionist Jews mafia camp, Trump & associates, illiterate baby killer, Kushner.
You should read the opinion of Arab journalists, although not independent, but at least you get some information.
It has been reported that Zionist Kushner is trying to buy the Palestinians with ONLY $25 billion dollars paid by STOLEN MONEY FROM ARAB PEOPLE, Oil, and not the Zionist Jewish mafia thieves. They are stealing lands from everyone without even paying for it.
Double-dealing peace
http://weekly.ahram.org.eg/News/26837.aspx
{Loathing of the expected Trump proposal is one thing that arch Palestinian rivals Hamas and the PA have in common. This is despite the fact that Trump’s right-hand man on the deal, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, has already secured $65 billion mostly from Gulf countries, as an economic package to support the proposals.
According to the Middle East diplomat, the Palestinians will receive $25 billion, with the remainder going to neighbouring Arab countries in return for supporting the deal.
“No matter how generous the economic package it is unlikely that this proposal will fly since it will need a signature from Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] on a deal that eliminates indelible Palestinian rights,” says a senior Palestinian official.}
Pompeo is not effective. He is a wimp and not suited for the job. Trump knows this fact and as a result gave him the job, to use him as a ‘messenger boy’ to say to his dummies that WE ARE DOING SOMETHING.
He will be kicked out soon, and he knows it. That’s why he has express his wish to RUN FOR A SENATE SEAT IN THE SENATE IN 2020.
Who is the alternative? Perhaps another racist Christian Zionist, Nikki Haley!!
[In January 2019, Pompeo demonstrated interest in running for the U.S. Senate in 2020, after long-time senator Pat Roberts (R-KS) announced he would not seek re-election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was said to be in favor of Pompeo running, as he was a prominent name, would likely discourage other Republicans from running, and would increase the likelihood that the Republicans would retain that seat.]
https://rightweb.irc-online.org/profile/mike-pompeo/
Updated March 29, 2019 – 12:07 PM EDT
Report: 408 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Six Months
Israel Kills 1 Iranian, 6 Iraqis in Attack on Syria
US Airstrikes Kill Over 50 Near Former ISIS Village in Syria
Netanyahu Says Israel Ready for Gaza Campaign
There are only two solutions to the ME. One- the US allies with Russia and both station aircraft carriers offshore and shoot down any military planes trying to strike any country. Thus ending bombing warfare and leaving only ground warfare which neither Israel or Saudi can win.
Two- the US signs peace treaties with every ME country, with clause that any country carrying out a ‘first strike’ against another peace treaty signatory is open to attack by the US.
Shutting them all down or putting them all in the same ‘box’ are the only ways to go.
If any ISIS groups reform they can fight them at their own boarders or join together to defeat them. The US will stay out of that fight.
The US super-moral Congress joins the Israeli super-moral Knesset in their cordial support for neo-nazi in Ukraine, whereas the ADL thugs and Simon Wiesenthal Center of “hunters” constitute the enthusiastic courtiers: “FBI: Neo-Nazi Militia Trained by US Military in Ukraine Now Training US White Supremacists” https://www.mintpressnews.com/fbi-neo-nazi-militia-trained-by-us-military-in-ukraine-now-training-us-white-supremacists/251687/
“Israel is Arming Neo-Nazis in Ukraine:” https://portside.org/2018-08-06/israel-arming-neo-nazis-ukraine
https://www.rt.com/news/185708-nazi-symbols-ukrainian-troops/
The Azov Battalion was created and financed by Igor Kolomoysky who is a wealthy Israeli-Ukranian citizen.
The neo-Nazi project in Ukraine is a US/Israel baby:
Pompeo drives Lebanon into the hands of those pesky Russians.
Hmm — when are the S-300’s coming?
Israel – TILT!
Think Peace — Art
Hey geokat!
Below, my favorite Neoconservative, Bolthead, warned Russia to get out of Venezuela!
http://news.trust.org/item/20190329133831-cw8pj
Chuck,
Here is the neocon foreign policy leadership crew by rank – Jvanka Kushner, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Elliott Abram, and Gina Haspel.
A lot of evil there. Wonder if you put them all in one room, if they would spontaneously combust?
Art
Hey, Chuck. Just can’t believe the hypocrisy dripping from the Bolthead’s mouth:
Western Hemisphere? What about the Eastern Hemisphere and their attacks on the peaceful, sovereign nations of Iraq, Libya, and Syria?
International peace and security? Bahahahahahahahaha! Who do they think they’re fooling? Oh, yeah… I almost forgot about the PEAbrain and his peeps. LOL
You’re right, Art. A whole lot of sulphur there.
Latest instalment of TruNews, Showdown in South America: Will U.S. and Russia Clash Over Venezuela?
Excerpt from most pertinent segment, starting @ 35:58:
Venezuela is slated for destruction:
The Federal Reserve and Wall Street Jews have a looming & devastating “surprise” for a nation living on debt. Refer to brief article, linked below.?
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/03/30/592161/The-US-debt–deficit-crisis
Remarks by Naftali Bennett, Israel’s Minister of Education and Minister of Diaspora Affairs.
Excerpt from CHUTZPAH! “Europe, Shame On You!”:
Even though you don’t deserve it? Look who’s talking.
This after the “free world” launched a bogus GWOT taking out those countries willing to defy the Zionist Project’s hegemonic plans for the region, at a hefty price tag of trillions from their treasuries and the blood of thousands of their youth.
Geokat62,
Here is a little good news – a Jew article from mondoweiss about a new NYT’s article. (Liberal hand wringing.)
Jews are starting to feel the hot breath of the truth about Talmudic Israel. The liberal US Jews cannot sustain their lies any longer – Miss Omar is killing them.
They are placing blame on the old fart Big Jews and their mega money donations to Democrats.
Think Peace — Art
Hey geokat!
As I feel the comment thread is regrettably underperforming, am pleased you’re still around & posting on this very important by P.G.
Am admittedly no Howard Carter, but I think I discovered the Rosetta Stone “code” that’s needed to find out why so many Democrats didn’t appear at the AIPAC annual seance, and how some, like Tulsi Gabbard, are talking anti-USrael warmongering, intervention.
Linked down below, and fyr, is my best translation of arch-Zionist Thomas L. Friedman’s Rosetta Stone-code article, “Loving Israel to Death;” a topic which concerned Dr. Henry Kissinger who feared Israel might not last another 20 years.🙌
Friedman opined that “there’s an existential threat to Israel from America — particularly from tRump but also from pro-Israel Congressmen and from AIPAC, the Israel lobbying organization.* It’s the threat that America will love Israel to death.
(Zigh) My Brother geo, it appears international Jewry has established a new & deceptive political program for stumped “Homelanders” to buy into.
“Don’t you love her madly,”* and be well, geo!
* A song by The Doors, vocals Jim Morrison.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/25/opinion/trump-congress-israel.html
Not coincidentally, the Treasury Department’s Office for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, the agency that targets and wages economic warfare (sanctions) on Iran, Syria, Russia and now Venezuela has been headed up by only Jewish Americans since its creation in 2004, and whose current Under Secretary, Sigal Mandelker, was born in Israel. Enough said…
”
What he means is that Israel will soon organise more “radical” terror attacks in France and the UK.
Indeed, this NYT feature article is huge.
How the Battle Over Israel and Anti-Semitism Is Fracturing American Politics, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/28/magazine/battle-over-bds-israel-palestinians-antisemitism.html
Phil Weiss wrote, “This piece is going to resonate for weeks. It’s going to come under fierce attack.” Exactly. Which is why the counter-attack must be even stronger. It’s almost safe to bring it up in public. Can you and Moishe host a viewing party at the home? It’s FREE. 🙂
The Occupation of the American Mind:
Israel’s Public Relations War in the United States
https://www.occupationmovie.org/
Just finished watching this great video, AIPAC Exposed: 5 Times AIPAC Got Caught Controlling American Politics:
It’s less than 10 minutes long and concludes with the following statement from former AIPAC insider, MJ Rosenberg:
Curious to see what Incitatus thinks of this video. Yoo-hoo, Incy… you still out there?
From 2016 Democratic Party platform hearing:
How the Battle Over Israel and Anti-Semitism Is Fracturing American Politics
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/28/magazine/battle-over-bds-israel-palestinians-antisemitism.html
I will have an article on this and other issues on Tuesday here at Unz!
”
This applies to the all of the century-old organised Hebraic power; it raised to such incredible power only because it managed to conceals its deeds.
It cannot survive alongside the “free” Internet, and really is at an existential crossroads.
Can you and Moishe host a viewing party at the home?
RobinG,
Smile — LOL!
Moshe and I are still table mates here at the home – he gets my mashed potatoes and I get his Pork-n-Beans.
Moshe is in love with Miss Omar. He organized a march for “Miss Omar” – we all got out in our walkers and wheelchairs last Saturday. A good time was had by all. We old folks know who the real victims are. We have the wisdom to see that it is the Palestinians who are doing the dying. We understand the Benjamins thing. Hmm – why is it that the old and the young are the first to get it.
Moshe cautioned me – he said that these articles are one set of Jews talking about other Jews to different Jews. This is Jews getting out in front of a problem – shaping the narrative. He said that when Gentiles publicly and in mass speak about loyalty and Benjamins then real good will happen. We will see!
Think Peace — Art
Curious to see what Incitatus thinks of this video. Yoo-hoo, Incy… you still out there?
geokat62,
Incy doesn’t talk about current events (they are losers for the tribe) – all he wants is to talk about “H” and “C”.
Art
RobinG — of course that is lie – our troops are stationed in Israel. We have large supplies of “US” owned munitions stationed in Israel – ready to give to them in a NY minute. — Art
Hey Art!
Talking about “current events,” and as losing Americans are told everything is swell, please look at the brief & disturbing report, linked below, from ZUSA Today?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/03/05/suicide-alcohol-drug-deaths-centers-disease-control-well-being-trust/3033124002/
Thank you!
Looking forward to it, Phil. Would be great if you could also comment on the annexation of the Golan Heights – it seems like insanity unleashed.
You and the “Gilets jaunes” are ahead of us all, dear Art.
God bless and kind regards.
That’s vintage Gilad Atzmon. Is Moshe a fan?
From the NYT –
Saban thanked Kushner, but isn’t this why Flynn was crucified? Sick.
Their amazing country is the biggest welfare baby the world has ever had.
And they have defended nothing but themselves from unarmed women and children.
I am convinced the only way to keep Zionist from lying is to cut their tongues out.
Outside of AIPAC conference a pair of protestors held signs invoking Omar’s rhetoric, accusing three Democratic lawmakers of accepting “Benjamins” from Israel lobbying groups.
More of this please.
GET THE POLITICIANS , GET THE POLITICIANS, GET THE POLITICIANS
That’s the only way you’re going to get rid of Israel. Traitor trumps anti-Semite in every country in the world, always has, always will….use it.
Hoyer attacked Omar with this dig in his speech at AIPAC.
”“I stand with Israel, proudly and unapologetically,” sad Hoyer. “So, when someone accuses American supporters of Israel loyalty, I say: Accuse me. I am part of a large, bipartisan coalition in Congress supporting Israel. I tell Israel’s detractors: Accuse us .”
Okey dokey, I have him penciled in for a call Monday morning, will be delighted to accuse him not of dual loyalty but of single loyalty Israel. Anyone here want to join me?
Phone – (202) 225-4131
Hoyer has long history of treason against the American people in his service to Israel.
In Israel, Steny Hoyer promises, US financial crisis won’t cut Israel aid package by a dime
August 2011
‘Steny Hoyer is in Israel, with 25 other Democratic congresspeople. Jerusalem Post:
The current economic crisis in the US will have no impact on US financial assistance to Israel, US Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) said Wednesday.
Hoyer said he wanted to “make it clear” that the financial challenges confronting the US will not “have any adverse effect on America’s determination to meet its promise to Israel in the form of aid for its qualitative [military] superiority, or for its economic security.”
Hoyer said he did not believe America’s financial challenges would have “any adverse effect on the economic relationship, or assistance, that we give to Israel.”
Geokat’s Patrick Little video & Fem candidates AWOL from AIPAC evoked the fantasy that Veto O’Rourke would be the full-strength anti-zio ist candidate.
Sadly, what I caught of his opening speech would not have gotten him on a high school debate squad.
Disappointing.
If it were only that…..
One wonders wh the so effective Simon Wiessenthal Centre has not tracked all these nazis ever…..
This one’s for Corvy, whose faith in the Lügenpresse is so resolute that it cannot be shaken no matter how robust and irrefutable the evidence against it:
Well, it seems that while you discuss over dozens of hundreds of comments always the same issues on technicals of the demolition of NY towers, Israeli Lobby obvious influence since always, Trump alleged innocence and 5D chess playing on neocons, “Rapture beliefs” which condition current US foreign policy, especially in the Middle East, people who has joined that crowd during the last two years on exculpating Trump from everything he has done so far, finally, se ha caído del guindo, and has discovered that what the current US administration is doing, is following faithfully what is the US strategic planning since various administrations ago, be them Republican or Democrat, independently of the presidential twitting craziness in motion, which only acts a a smoke-screen and confussion for the real opponents, i. e. Russia and China, so as to get them unaware….Thus it is not that Pompeo betrays Trump, nor that Bolton boycott US/DPRK conversations, nor that Trump has filled his cabinet with neocons to appaise TPTB, but there is a continuum in all this, which real strategist study and act in consequence, all the rest is noise, fake news, and intends on fooling the public…
On the futility of trying any discussion with certain hordes of “activists” ( that I tried myself…) who currently flood the internet forums, just I was reading this funny article today, which comes to explain the lately scarcity of my comments in this and other threads of this site, since I had arrived, more or less, to the same conclusion….
Zumbuddi said: “Sadly, what I caught of his (O’Rourke) opening speech would not have gotten him on a high school debate squad.”
Hey Zumbuddi!
While on a treadmill, & on TV, I watched O’Rourke deliver the speech with no sound.
The way the crowd cheered wildly,, I figured leftist Beto was enthusiastically articulating things that were politically opposite to that of t-Rump’s charismatic B.S.
For me, a test of preZidential intellect & speaking skills is on display at press conferences, where sometimes they are forced to think “on their feet,” extemporaneously. Nobody in American history did worse than George W. Bush.
At any rate, some old advice: pay less heed to what ZUS presidents say, and beware what they do.🙄
Thanks a lot, Mr. Z! And how low can Beto go?
Count me in.
Well, the network does not only reach LatinAmerica, but also Europe and the rest of the world…
Hey Hoyer your future is on fire
New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers
By Yossef Bodansky – Mar 28, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
oilprice.com
zerohedge.com
Hi RobinG,
Moshe greatly admires those Jews who have mentally broken out of the tribal Jew mindset prison, put on them in their youth. Clearly Gilad Atzmon is one of them.
Moshe believes that the Jew authors of these articles are doing a rearguard propaganda maneuver. They have no intent of stopping the total takeover of Palestine. They intend to falsely command and occupy the high ground in America. They want to shut out Gentile voices in the argument. Their aims are to endlessly put off any consequences for their disloyal tribal deeds.
Moshe believes that only irate but non-violent Gentile voices can reclaim America.
Think Peace — Do NO Harm — Art
Just came across this interesting article in the National Post. Like a good Hollywood movie, I’ll begin with the ending:
The “she” in this passage refers to our good friend, Anne, Anne Applebaum that is. Anne is once again sounding the alarm at the growth of populism (or her preferred term, “anti-pluralism”) in the West.
Anne’s solution. It’s not taking back power from the special interests. No, she thinks NATO should be repurposed to fight the Ruskies in cyberspace, a pretext for her real objective… shutting down (or “regulating” in her words) the internet. I kid you not. It appears the conclusions in the Mueller report have done little to dissuade our little Annie from continuing to blame the Ruskies for the 2016 election result, Brexit, elections of populist parties in other European countries and…. what else? Oh yeah, global warming (just teasing).
Excerpts from This may be how the West might be lost by Matt Gurney of the National Post:
renfro,
Thanks for the picture.
The words — “the Benjamins” are not going away. Every time a congressman says “Israel” – Benjamins come to mind.
Thanks Miss Omar!
Think Peace — Art
the “Gilets jaunes” are ahead of us all
Hi Iris,
Time for a non-violent central banker Bastille Day.
Of course the central bankers will have no part of non-violent.
Think Peace — Do NO Harm — Art
p.s. With every plastic transaction – the money center big bankers are stripping the wealth of the French and Euro peoples. They are stealing 1% or 2% of every transaction – and give nothing back. With cash and checks ZERO % is taken.
And while you remain discussing the velocity of free fall of the buildings and the presence of “dancing Israelis” ( well, it´s obvious that fascists around the world always ally amongst themselves to crush the people, what´s new? ), already for almost a decade ago, nobody talks about the consequences for the people….
Hey Art,
As you know, it’s treason… “all about the Benjamins.” Refer to article, linked below?
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/03/31/592251/United-States-Israel-UN-Security-Council
Rather, Israeli settlers voluntarily moved to the areas where Jews have historically dwelled.” – The AIPAC /ADL/JINSA/ Hoyer/ Schumer/ Ben Cardin/ Bennett/ Shalked -Shakled –
Nobody has been forced to come and settle in Israel Human beings from neighboring countries have voluntarily moved in where human beings have lived for millennia . —-Future
In Israel, Steny Hoyer promises, US financial crisis won’t cut Israel aid package by a dime
renfro,
Maryland is Jew occupied territory. Baltimore is a race hellhole. Its senators are the worst.
Hmm – how many Benjamins does old Steny have?
Traitor!
Art
They are indeed, dear Art. And they are ripping off hard-working people with many other stealth systematic methods: inflation, low-interest rates, ever-increasing public debt…
This is what the financialised Western economy has become: a machine to extract ever more wealth from working people and channel it to rentier bankers and speculators. With kind regards.
As you know, it’s treason… “all about the Benjamins.” Refer to article, linked below?
Chuck,
They are belly to belly – it looks like Dumbo Trump is going to kiss Netanyahu.
Hmm!
Art
p.s. How stupid can one be — Netanyahu’s disloyal US Jews all have a big 2020 goodbye kiss for Trump.
Hey Art!
See article, below?
Too bad how the whole world knows who runs America, except of course, We The “Homelanders.”
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/03/officials-vow-support-israel-aipac-conference-190326012020961.html
Peace be with you, Art!
Saying that Israel didn’t force settlers to squat on Palestine land would be a losing argument in any court.
Because:
1) its a recorded (and public) fact that Israel pays money stipends to settlers in the settlements.
2) Its a observed and public fact that Israel provides IDF security protection for the settlers.
3) Its a recorded fact that Israel finances home building by settlers in most of the settlements
ipso facto…..Israel supports the moving of its people into occupied Palestine.
I was looking back at some of my postings on mondoweiss several years back.
Commenter Kaye had said to me:
Kay24 February 13, 2015, 12:04 am
”Let’s face it, no candidate can ever hope to win elections, especially Presidential elections, in the US, unless they kiss zio butt,”…..
I had replied:
”We dont know that because no one has tried it. I am betting someone could. ‘America First’…….would do it.”
Although I was right about America First slogan winning an election Trump was lying about being America First….he is the exact opposite.
I also said back then that we cant know the depth (and numbers) of Jewish support for Israel unless one party splits from Israel support and Jews switch to the party that does support Israel.
If the Dems , who most Jews have historically voted for, are perceived as falling away from Israel despite the party elders fellating the donkey for it and Jews start voting republican because of it than that will answer the question of how many Jews or whether or not most Jews votes are indeed based on Israel First instead of their liberal leanings.
The next election will give us some indications.
Originally published by Defense and Foreign Affairs, this is an important piece, with a very complete bird’s eye view of the shifting balance of power in the ME. Connects dots that seemed un-connectable, with some I didn’t know were even there.
Well worth reading twice if one is interested in the calculus of power working itself out in the region, and how strategic analysts view these developments.
Opening paragraph…
https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/Middle-East/New-Middle-East-Alliance-Shakes-World-Powers.html