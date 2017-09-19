America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars

◄►Bookmark◄❌►▲ ▼Toggle AllToC▲▼Add to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
I spoke recently at a conference on America’s war party where afterwards an elderly gentleman came up to me and asked, “Why doesn’t anyone ever speak honestly about the six-hundred-pound gorilla in the room? Nobody has mentioned Israel in this conference and we all know it’s American Jews with all their money and power who are supporting every war in the Middle East for Netanyahu? Shouldn’t we start calling them out and not letting them get away with it?”
It was a question combined with a comment that I have heard many times before and my answer is always the same: any organization that aspires to be heard on foreign policy knows that to touch the live wire of Israel and American Jews guarantees a quick trip to obscurity. Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries, meaning that no one will hear about or from the offending party ever again. They are particularly sensitive on the issue of so-called “dual loyalty,” particularly as the expression itself is a bit of a sham since it is pretty clear that some of them only have real loyalty to Israel.
Most recently, some pundits, including myself, have been warning of an impending war with Iran. To be sure, the urging to strike Iran comes from many quarters, to include generals in the Administration who always think first in terms of settling problems through force, from a Saudi government obsessed with fear over Iranian hegemony, and, of course, from Israel itself. But what makes the war engine run is provided by American Jews who have taken upon themselves the onerous task of starting a war with a country that does not conceivably threaten the United States. They have been very successful at faking the Iranian threat, so much so that nearly all Republican and most Democratic congressmen as well as much of the media seem to be convinced that Iran needs to be dealt with firmly, most definitely by using the U.S. military, and the sooner the better.
And while they are doing it, the issue that nearly all the Iran haters are Jewish has somehow fallen out of sight, as if it does not matter. But it should matter. A recent article in the New Yorker on stopping the impending war with Iran strangely suggests that the current generation “Iran hawks” might be a force of moderation regarding policy options given the lessons learned from Iraq. The article cites as hardliners on Iran David Frum, Max Boot, Bill Kristol and Bret Stephens.
Daniel Larison over at The American Conservative has a good review of the New Yorker piece entitled “Yes, Iran Hawks Want Conflict with Iran,” which identifies the four above cited hawks by name before describing them as “…a Who’s Who of consistently lousy foreign policy thinking. If they have been right about any major foreign policy issue in the last twenty years, it would be news to the entire world. Every single one of them hates the nuclear deal with Iran with a passion, and they have argued in favor of military action against Iran at one point or another. There is zero evidence that any of them would oppose attacking Iran.”
And I would add a few more names, Mark Dubowitz, Michael Ledeen and Reuel Marc Gerecht of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies; Daniel Pipes of the Middle East Forum; John Podhoretz of Commentary magazine; Elliot Abrams of the Council on Foreign Relations; Meyrav Wurmser of the Middle East Media Research Institute; Kimberly Kagan of the Institute for the Study of War; and Frederick Kagan, Danielle Pletka and David Wurmser of the American Enterprise Institute. And you can also throw into the hopper entire organizations like The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) and the Hudson Institute. And yep, they’re all Jewish, plus most of them would self-describe as neo-conservatives. And I might add that only one of the named individuals has ever served in any branch of the American military – David Wurmser was once in the Navy reserve. These individuals largely constitute a cabal of sanctimonious chairborne warriors who prefer to do the heavy thinking while they let others do the fighting and dying.
So it is safe to say that much of the agitation to do something about Iran comes from Israel and from American Jews. Indeed, I would opine that most of the fury from Congress re Iran comes from the same source, with AIPAC showering our Solons on the Potomac with “fact sheets” explaining how Iran is worthy of annihilation because it has pledged to “destroy Israel,” which is both a lie and an impossibility as Tehran does not have the resources to carry out such a task. The AIPAC lies are then picked up and replayed by an obliging media, where nearly every “expert” who speaks about the Middle East on television and radio or who is interviewed for newspaper stories is Jewish.
One might also add that neocons as a group were founded by Jews and are largely Jewish, hence their universal attachment to the state of Israel. They first rose into prominence when they obtained a number of national security positions during the Reagan Administration and their ascendancy was completed when they staffed senior positions in the Pentagon and White House under George W. Bush. Recall for a moment Paul Wolfowitz, Doug Feith, and Scooter Libby. Yes, all Jewish and all conduits for the false information that led to a war that has spread and effectively destroyed much of the Middle East. Except for Israel, of course. Philip Zelikow, also Jewish, in a moment of candor, admitted that the Iraq War, in his opinion, was fought for Israel.
Add to the folly a Jewish U.S. Ambassador to Israel who identifies with the most right-wing Israeli settler elements, a White House appointed chief negotiator who is Jewish and a Jewish son-in-law who is also involved in formulating Middle East policy. Is anyone providing an alternative viewpoint to eternal and uncritical support for Benjamin Netanyahu and his kleptocratic regime of racist thugs? I think not.
There are a couple of simple fixes for the dominant involvement of American Jews in foreign policy issues where they have a personal interest due to their ethnicity or family ties. First of all, don’t put them into national security positions involving the Middle East, where they will potentially be conflicted. Let them worry instead about North Korea, which does not have a Jewish minority and which was not involved in the holocaust. This type of solution was, in fact, somewhat of a policy regarding the U.S. Ambassador position in Israel. No Jew was appointed to avoid any conflict of interest prior to 1995, an understanding that was violated by Bill Clinton (wouldn’t you know it!) who named Martin Indyk to the post. Indyk was not even an American citizen at the time and had to be naturalized quickly prior to being approved by congress.
Those American Jews who are strongly attached to Israel and somehow find themselves in senior policy making positions involving the Middle East and who actually possess any integrity on the issue should recuse themselves, just as any judge would do if he were presiding over a case in which he had a personal interest. Any American should be free to exercise first amendment rights to debate possible options regarding policy, up to and including embracing positions that damage the United States and benefit a foreign nation. But if he or she is in a position to actually create those policies, he or she should butt out and leave the policy generation to those who have no personal baggage.
For those American Jews who lack any shred of integrity, the media should be required to label them at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up, e.g. Bill Kristol is “Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.” That would be kind-of-like a warning label on a bottle of rat poison – translating roughly as “ingest even the tiniest little dosage of the nonsense spewed by Bill Kristol at your own peril.”
As none of the above is likely to happen, the only alternative is for American citizens who are tired of having their country’s national security interests hijacked by a group that is in thrall to a foreign government to become more assertive about what is happening. Shine a little light into the darkness and recognize who is being diddled and by whom. Call it like it is. And if someone’s feelings are hurt, too bad. We don’t need a war with Iran because Israel wants one and some rich and powerful American Jews are happy to deliver. Seriously, we don’t need it.
The only reason the average American is silenced about parasitical Zionists and Israel is because they’ve had their head filled with various absurd fictions such as Holocaust propaganda, “Judeo-Christian values”, and Jews being a uniquely righteous, exceptional, and persecuted people. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.comWe're talking about an alleged '6M Jews & 5M others' ... 11,000,000.
There is not a single verifiable excavated enormous mass grave with contents actually SHOWN, not just claimed, (recall the claim of 900,000 buried at Treblinka, 1,250,000 at Auschwitz, or 250,000 at Sobibor, 34,000 at Babi Yar) even though Jews claim they still exist and claim to know exactly where these alleged enormous mass graves are.Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the laughable 'holocaust' storyline is the message.
Trump will exterminate the Iranians.
What an albino illiterate zionist stooge can do to civilized people like Persians? Iranian civilization is older than 7000 years with proven facts. YOU, the mass murderers, will be destroyed first, yet the Persians will be here to purge the ziofascits baby killers.
Translation, the US brass has been sending the US boys to fight with ISIS for Golan Heghts to please Israel.
Each and every war veteran of the Middle Eastern wars has to send a note of reparation to each and every prominent ziocon.
Well said Mr Giraldi! Unfortunately the Jewish Mafia in this country won’t allow truth to be said and will do anything to keep us in the dark!
Amen brother! And I would like to throw some gasoline on your Neocon fire. President Trump has never worked with military generals before and he is extremely naive to their absolute Machiavellian manipulation of him. Most generals today are expert political backstabbers who advanced during the tragic Neocon and PC era of the past 30 years. Who can forget the disgusting General Casey when he said, “And what happened at Fort Hood was a tragedy, but I believe it would be an even greater tragedy if our diversity becomes a casualty here.” The generals that Trump hired for his administration are now running circles around him, particularly McMaster. They want war to keep the Neocons happy and that is what this crop of generals has been trained to do.
Jews are white.
As a tribe, once can read Kevin MacDonald's work to see how they work in remarkable ethnic cohesion--not necessarily as an "organized conspiracy" (though that certainly happens), but as an ethnic drive.
Being neither European as such, nor Christian, and although their skin is white, they are not White.
"White" implies a lack of detectable sub-saharan African and Arab genes if we are speaking about any tribe from Europe, the ME, or Africa. Racial Jews have both.
The statement that "Jews are White" is not only false insofar as they are concerned, but is also an implication that other Whites can have African genes but remain as White as Whites without them.
Jews are obsessed with outrunning their race-mixing shame, or in other words with outrunning the African gene, which is a large motivator behind their equality politics. They are essentially a race mixed tribe who couldn't deal with:
1. what they did in a race mixing context
2. what they did as justification for further race mixing or extinction
3. the spiritual (as per God's biblical edicts) implications of their race mixing
4. and the practical (HBD) ramifications of their race mixing.
So, in essence, we have a tribe who has long resigned themselves to creating a world wherein there is no better tribe than their race mixed tribe, where their race mixed tribe is somehow looked upon as god's tribe, and in which they survive as an inbred race mixed tribe.
They can never outrun their gene, and will always be sore about that fact. Everytime that you see a "Jew Fro", be reminded of their gene, what they claim about themselves, and their motivations.
That god's tribe is a race-mixed tribe is a ridiculous notion. God, as a concept, is both nature and a racial King (both concepts can be readily proven in historical religious studies - the "unknowable" god that Jews currently present to outsiders is a parallel to the mesopotamian AN, and other non-anthropomorphic sky god's that always come into existence when a tribe wants to rule multiple other tribes and therefore needs to depart from the racial King concept).
Most race mixed tribe's would come to the conclusion that either continued race mixing or fading into the good night would be reasonable outcomes for them. However, with this tribe we have a refusal to concede to their past sin and thus a demand for all other pure tribes to be destroyed so that they may thrive and rule.
I like ‘Chairborne warrior,’ but ‘Chairborne Ranger’ has a better ring to it. The Dead Kennedys had a song entitled ‘Winnebago Warrior,’ but I doubt you would ever find one of these guys pulling a Winnebago.
On another note, these folks have such a hate-on for Iran, they are willing to be in bed with Wahabbi KSA. Go figure.
Though it goes against political correctness (itself a term invented in the DDR (East Germany) to describe those not on board with the regime, what is stated is obvious to those looking at it dispassionately. If, as a result things go wrong, provided we survive the failure, scapegoats will be sought after for the debacle.
Yet, in a classic, paradox-tinged pro-Israel loop-back, the ‘alt-Right’ and ‘white nationalist’ movement, is increasing positive links with security-fence-building, also-ethnic-nationalist Israel:
The above from an interesting article by British activist and Nazareth, Palestine resident Jonathan Cook, speaking of how Israel’s Netanyahu is making an alliance with even the anti-Semitic Western alt-right, with the instinct to show all other Jews that Israel is their only home & safe haven … and hence the ‘progressive’ Jews should abandon any support for boycott of Israel or for Palestinian rights:
I guess Bolsheviks never change wherever they live.
Neocon is just another way of saying Bolshevik.
Same people. Same envy of others who they know are superior to them.
You know Alfred, that producing comments of such egregious political inaccuracy & ignorance is helpful only to Elites who are able to flourish in a media landscape of lies, half truths, & emotional irrationally.
Yes, I'm sure you can cherry pick "similarities" however, such should not justify your terminological & conceptual confusion. (Another favorite is to say, oh, the Nazi's & Stalinism were the same: both are forms of totalitarianism)
Dude: You really need to get some psychiatric help for your anti-Semitism. Yikes! WTF is wrong with you? Did your dad run off with a Jewish woman or something? Spike Lee’s dad did so I understand his anti-Semitism. What caused yours? Get some help, you sick f–k.
Ho hum! I'll Try Again!
I am not an anti-Semite. I like Arabs.
Arabs, including Palestinians, are 99% Semitic peoples (peoples from the Middle East). The overwhelming majority of Jews are not Semites (from the Middle East). Jews are relatively recent converts, hailing from Europe, mostly Poland, Germany, and Russia.
Koestler's book "The Thirteenth Tribe," is just one of a hundred places to peruse this line of research.
Zionist Jews are the worst Racist anti-Semites on the planet, as they hate Arabs (Semites), murder them by the millions, steal their land, and slander them (Semites).
Participants on this forum - kindly clean up your terminology. Recall that Orwell's major complaint in his famous 1984, was that the oppressing Oligarchs were cynically destroying our ability to reason, through the destruction of our use of Linguistic Communication. Call it the Mainstream Hollywood Syndrome.
It is doubly difficult to resist oppression if we are not able to conceptualize our imprisonment.
Restore the Republic!
Durruti
Gosh Phil,
At last, a wonderful, truthful article recognizing the facts about which no-one may speak unless they have giant balls of brass. You must be so endowed.
Well spoken indeed.
“And I would add a few more names, Mark Dubowitz, Michael Ledeen and Reuel Marc Gerecht…”
I suppose Ledeen still believes what he said fifteen years ago, when the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were still young and dewy-fresh:
“Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business”.
This even became known as “The Ledeen Doctrine”; I am sure he is very proud.
Perhaps today he thinks Iran is a suitable “small crappy little country”. If so, he is very badly mistaken.
It’s more likely that the western establishment is hiring some Jews to hide themselves than Jews really being behind driving wars.
Anyone who reads knows that Israel (and its agents, where not dual citizens, the Jewish ones effectively all are, and the goyim dupes and toadies, who are not, 'cept sometimes with marriage) have been the tail that wags the US dog for many years, starting over a century ago, in finance, commerce, and law in NYC, in a small way the scope is ever wider and the effects more and more blatant.
The USA is a colony of Israel, everybody is knowing it, but some lie and deny.
From my reading of history, I would placing the tipping point from 'excessive power' to 'colonial masters' at the 1967 war of Israel and its neighbours.
Others may dating it to the end of the Third Reich, with all sorts of Jewish DPs and US Jews who had never seen combat running around in US military and MP uniforms to persecuting and killing Germans, under the command of Eisenhauer, the Morgenthau plan, etc.
Others may picking a different time.
It is funny that you are posting as Anonymous on this, can only mean that you are a more subtle pro-Israel troll with your usual u-name.
With all due respect, isn’t that a rather oddly mild term to use, when:
‘Descendants of invading aliens, both then as now ethnic-cleansing squatters whose preferred m.o. is by murdering force [~70 bloody years long with no end anywhere in sight], whilst continually lying about it’ – would be a bit more apposite? OK; much longer, but IMHO accuracy is key. rgds
Do you think we’ll ever see a headline like this splashed across the front pages or television screens of the Lugenpresse of Weimerica (LOW)? What am I saying? Why should we expect the LOW to publish such headlines when non-interventionist sites, like antiwar.com, are terrified of doing so?
It takes real courage to defy The Lobby, but, unfortunately, few have it.
Co-Authors Reflect Ten years After Publishing Controversial Book,
'The Israel Lobby'
https://www.wbez.org/shows/worldview-podcast/coauthors-reflect-ten-years-after-publishing-controversial-book-the-israel-lobby/912a4c83-8144-442e-99b2-93e6156f39f4
"The 2007 book, The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy argued that a loose coalition of interests, which supports Israel, lobbies the U.S. government to skew U.S. foreign policy to Israel’s favor. The authors also assert this reality damages, both America’s and Israel’s, long-term interests. “The Israel Lobby” ignited a firestorm of debate. Critics accused the authors of giving voice to historic anti-Semitic slurs. Supporters hailed the book as opening a door to needed dialogue on a taboo subject.
Ten years later, the book’s co-authors, John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, join Worldview to discuss the changes in Middle East dialogue in the decade since they wrote the book. Mearsheimer is professor of political science at the University of Chicago and authored numerous books including, The Tragedy of Great Power Politics. Walt is a professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He also authored the book, Taming American Power: The Global Response to U.S. Primacy."
What do we do with the SJW Jews who are destroying so much on the domestic front? They are worse than the Zionist Israel-Onliers.
From an April 2003 Haaretz article:
The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. Two of them, journalists William Kristol and Charles Krauthammer, say it’s possible.
This is a war of an elite. [Tom] Friedman laughs: I could give you the names of 25 people (all of whom are at this moment within a five-block radius of this office) who, if you had exiled them to a desert island a year and a half ago, the Iraq war would not have happened.
http://www.haaretz.com/news/features/white-man-s-burden-1.14110
If we’re not careful, these same treacherous back-stabbing thugs will get the USA involved in a hot war with Iran, while Israel sets on the sideline, laughing about how gullible and stupid those Americans are.
If Jews are “white”, they are a special kind. The Jews, you see, are “God’s chosen” people with a special relationship with the diety … something that eludes the rest of the human race. Jews, at least for the hardcore, must be born of Jewish mothers. So, evidently the privilege of being “chosen” is a genetic disposition associated with the female mitochondria that must be handed down from one generation to another. Therefore, the rest of us, born of non-Jewish mothers, do not and cannot have this privilege.
It takes real courage to defy The Lobby, but, unfortunately, few have it.
This was made for you, Geo.
Co-Authors Reflect Ten years After Publishing Controversial Book,
‘The Israel Lobby’
https://www.wbez.org/shows/worldview-podcast/coauthors-reflect-ten-years-after-publishing-controversial-book-the-israel-lobby/912a4c83-8144-442e-99b2-93e6156f39f4
“The 2007 book, The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy argued that a loose coalition of interests, which supports Israel, lobbies the U.S. government to skew U.S. foreign policy to Israel’s favor. The authors also assert this reality damages, both America’s and Israel’s, long-term interests. “The Israel Lobby” ignited a firestorm of debate. Critics accused the authors of giving voice to historic anti-Semitic slurs. Supporters hailed the book as opening a door to needed dialogue on a taboo subject.
Ten years later, the book’s co-authors, John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, join Worldview to discuss the changes in Middle East dialogue in the decade since they wrote the book. Mearsheimer is professor of political science at the University of Chicago and authored numerous books including, The Tragedy of Great Power Politics. Walt is a professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He also authored the book, Taming American Power: The Global Response to U.S. Primacy.”
That’d be “counter – semitism” to you Freud.
I’m strongly against any war with Iran, but this comes of as an unhinged and bigoted rant. Not nearly everyone who is pushing for war with Iran is Jewish, and this narrative perpetuates the myth, beloved by alt-right types and paleocons, of a well-intentioned but naive Trump administration that was hijacked by Jewish neocons. In reality, despite differences within the administration, Iran was always something they could all agree on. H.R. McMaster and James Mattis are well known Iran hawks, and neither are Jewish. Nikki Haley isn’t Jewish, nor is Rex Tillerson. Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn wouldn’t have stopped Trump from going to war if they hadn’t been forced out of the administration, as both, especially the latter, were absolute lunatics when it came to Iran. On that subject, they were worse than neocons. And of course there’s Trump himself, whose bloodlust regarding Iran has always been on full display from the beginning, if you were paying attention. Hostility toward Iran might in fact be the most consistent theme of the Trump administration and of Trump himself, who has been known to vacillate on virtually every issue, except this one.
If you supported Trump because you thought he might be some sort of isolationist dove, you have only yourself to blame. Evil Jewish neocons didn’t force you to ignore the massive evidence that was always right in front of your face.
The Evil Empire and its Evil b!tch both share the same satanic vision of world domination. Two evil nations, made for each other, in a match made in Hell.
Btw, the orange scumbag was hilariously evil at the UN.
Both N.Korea and Iran should simply call this bastard's bluff, by literally giving him the finger. I say, let the chips fall where they may. Let's see how the American, Japanese, S.Korean, Israeli & "Royal" pussies like the consequences.
To you N.Koreans, its been written that you will target the thousands of American Terrorists stationed in the south. I am counting on that, so don't you miss chaps.
His grandchildren are Jews. His money is entwined with Jews. His administration is staffed with Jews. His generals are also not impartial and independent – they are all Deep State players who willingly fight Israel’s battles. If they did not – they would have been purged long ago.
The whole trust of your comment is a lie – it is a ruse. Many may be Gentile – but they are not free and independent. There are NO unconstrained independent Gentile people in the US elite establishment – they all answer to the Jews agenda. Name one – name ten – name a hundred people who openly oppose the Jew scheme.
Those people live in terror of the Jews. They will all mouth the victim status of the Jews.
The recommended site, History Commons, quotes "19,700 events and more than 18,000 entities, e.g. individuals, governments/agencies, businesses and organizations." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_Commons
According to Wikipedia, "The History Commons is a web site and organization that documents events and issues of great social and political significance, focusing primarily on events and issues from the 1970s to the present day." The History Commons is currently blocked on all search engines because the Commons document (among other things) the activities of Israel-firsters, which led to the ongoing wars in the Middle East.
The ziocons (deep state) are not for truth.
Utterly ridiculous.
Tbere’s a problem with your diagnosis, a potentially fatal problem. In contrast to your mere abuse and vituperation PG makes a reasoned case that America is being pushed towards war with Iran that cannot benefit the US by American Jews who put what they perceive as the interests of Israel first. If you can attack his case on its facts or its reasoning why don’t you do so? It could enlighten impartial readers. But perhaps you are a troll as Che Guava suggests and your purpose is to add strength to PG’s persuasiveness.
Liking your last sentence, wasn't thinking of that possibility.
Since it is Mr. Hollywood's only post (unless he is also an anon on this thread), would guessing there will be no more, if there are no more, he likely was meaning it in a less subtle way.
I doubt that the Israeli 'net influence campaigns are excluding ad hominem attacks.
I suppose Ledeen still believes what he said fifteen years ago, when the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were still young and dewy-fresh:
"Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business".
This even became known as "The Ledeen Doctrine"; I am sure he is very proud.
Perhaps today he thinks Iran is a suitable "small crappy little country". If so, he is very badly mistaken.
Surely Ledeen was being ironic or sarcastic?
Phil Giraldi’s title, admittedly, is infelicitous because it gives ammunition to ADL and their ilk to label the article, guess what,…Antisemitic, their favorite slur. Though again I disagree with the choice of his title, which makes it an easy target, I understand Giraldi’s frustration at witnessing the apocalyptic blow AIPAC delivers to the sustainability of the United States as a country. Obviously, not all Jews in DC’s and NYC’s elite are driving us to war, and of course many non-Jews are. It remains incontrovertible, however, that a very active, powerful, organized, and influential minority of people, who identify as Jewish, are restless and effective Israel-firsters. They see dragging America into Israel’s wars in the Middle East as furthering Israel’s national security interest. Only a fool would deny the obscene amount of power the Zionist faction wields in the USA.
Good for Giraldi!
RE:
BUSH-CHENEY-CLINTON-TRUMP--MCMASTER--KELLY---AND THE LOT OF THEM ALL AIN'T JEWS:
WELL PUT. GIRALDI IS A MIXED BAG, WRITES SOME GOOD STUFF, BUT IT MISIDENTIFIES THE PROBLEM--THE ENEMY-- BY LABELING IT AS "THE JEWS". THE NEO-CONS--AND NEO-LIBERALS--WHO DRIVE U.S. FOREIGN POLICY IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND THROUGHOUT THE WORLD COME IN MANY FLAVORS.
I'M AN ANTI-ZIONIST, AND IT'S CRUCIAL TO MAKE THAT DISTINCTION AND I DON'T QUITE GET WHY GIRALDI DOESN'T USE THE TERM ZIONIST.
That might help explain why one of our most ardent Zionists here at UR was a big supporter of DT, right from the get go.
Someone needs to visit the library more
Bullshit.
Anyone who reads knows that Israel (and its agents, where not dual citizens, the Jewish ones effectively all are, and the goyim dupes and toadies, who are not, ‘cept sometimes with marriage) have been the tail that wags the US dog for many years, starting over a century ago, in finance, commerce, and law in NYC, in a small way the scope is ever wider and the effects more and more blatant.
The USA is a colony of Israel, everybody is knowing it, but some lie and deny.
From my reading of history, I would placing the tipping point from ‘excessive power’ to ‘colonial masters’ at the 1967 war of Israel and its neighbours.
Others may dating it to the end of the Third Reich, with all sorts of Jewish DPs and US Jews who had never seen combat running around in US military and MP uniforms to persecuting and killing Germans, under the command of Eisenhauer, the Morgenthau plan, etc.
Others may picking a different time.
It is funny that you are posting as Anonymous on this, can only mean that you are a more subtle pro-Israel troll with your usual u-name.
Certainly SOME Israelis and American Jews are involved in developing policy designed to generate hostility to the point of potential war.
But Dick Cheney and Erik Prince, among other prominent non-Jews, bear mentioning.
Regardless, the Jew fixation here is duly noted. Boo! Goes the Joo!
"The USA is a colony of Israel".
Fake News Story. Now, let us assume that to be true. What are personally doing about this situation? What active measures are you taking to free yourself from the shackles of your oppressor? Or, are simply impotent while taking it good and hard?
Phil,
Do you submit everything you write to the CIA Publications Review Board? Do they badger you about your live appearances?
This morning on Fault Lines with Nixon ad Stranahan (Radio Sputnik 105.5FM, 7-10am) John Kiriakou told a story about you. I’ll post it when available.
The Neocon Jews went over to the Republican party to destroy it. They already controlled the Democrat party because they joined it and hijacked it.
Stop taking loans, don’t hire them, watch their TV/Films, friend them or listen to them.
It may seem hopeless but we are winning which is why they have turned to violence.
Too many people know now, the internet they thought would create a small world for globalism has exposed them. I recall 10 yrs ago when they ended comments on Yahoo msg boards due to exposing Jews. I was the last person in the Yahoo message boards, behind their curtain. It was funny all alone in there…:)
"The lender always wields the whip-hand."
YT voluntarily indentures himself with college loans and home mortgages.
There's plenty of marginal property here in Philly that can be developed for petty cash...
Although there has to be a willingness to home school as well..
Unless you are actually college material and are studying for a STEM degree, college is a waste of money!
I’m intrigued by the sudden anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish line on the US internet. My theory: for about 45 years, the CIA and various private American groups have been trying to destroy what is now called the EU, seen as a challenge to US global hegemony. Up to the Ukrainian coup, Putin was a neocon, and probably also CIA, “asset”. His job was to serve as a battering ram to break up the EU and then as a bogeyman to frighten the resulting plethora of small and largely defenceless statelets to cling to the US for protection, thereby restoring and reinforcing US global hegemony. The idea was to “unwin” the cold war, so to speak! Putin either double-crossed his handlers or quite simple messed up but, in either event, he went for m being an asset to being a major liability. He was discrediting the US and consequently, strengthening the EU, the very opposite of what he was supposed to do. The neocons and the CIA leadership therefore broke with Putin, without, one assumes, giving up the idea of destroying the EU. However, part of the US hegemonist “clan” still thinks it can use Putin to destroy the EU. So they held back Obama. Didn’t work. Then they tried to install a Putin stooge in the White House. Blew up in their faces. Then they tried to install a Putin stooge in France. Didn’t work. The present Israeli government seems to share the neocons’ view that Putin is a liability that must be removed. Logically, therefore, the next step must be to try to install a Putin stooge in Israel. That probably won’t work either but I think the current anti-Israel and anti-Jewish line is the start of that process. The saving grace in all this is the sheer ineptitude of the CIA. At best, their schemes don’t work and at worst, they turn out to be cures worse than the disease!
Most astute people are familiar with the term “dynamic silence.” This is what happens to people who speak too much about Jewish power, as Giraldi referred to in the first paragraph. We’ve all heard the line “you’ll never work in this town again” that lots of actors and others in showbiz are familiar with. Now where and from whom did this line of thinking originate? Hollywood and the Jews whose tight fraternity rule it and always have.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgt2J54iZOQ&t=130s
Do you submit everything you write to the CIA Publications Review Board? Do they badger you about your live appearances?
This morning on Fault Lines with Nixon ad Stranahan (Radio Sputnik 105.5FM, 7-10am) John Kiriakou told a story about you. I'll post it when available.
Yes Robin they badger me about written stuff but so far not about live appearances. And I also get occasional visits from the FBI. Look forward to hearing the link…
FAULT LINES W/ NIXON AND STRANAHAN — 9/19/17 — w/ Ex-CIA John Kiriakou
John comes on at 3:16, your story at 8:45
BTW, on Monday they did a great interview (2 segments, over half hour) with Bill Binney, much about the VIPS memo to Trump regarding the DNC leak (which I think you didn't sign). Bill states, had there been an earlier hack, the NSA would have picked it up, so the VIPS memo not addressing that is irrelevant.
Wiz,
Liking your last sentence, wasn’t thinking of that possibility.
Since it is Mr. Hollywood’s only post (unless he is also an anon on this thread), would guessing there will be no more, if there are no more, he likely was meaning it in a less subtle way.
I doubt that the Israeli ‘net influence campaigns are excluding ad hominem attacks.
The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. Two of them, journalists William Kristol and Charles Krauthammer, say it's possible.
This is a war of an elite. [Tom] Friedman laughs: I could give you the names of 25 people (all of whom are at this moment within a five-block radius of this office) who, if you had exiled them to a desert island a year and a half ago, the Iraq war would not have happened.
http://www.haaretz.com/news/features/white-man-s-burden-1.14110
If we're not careful, these same treacherous back-stabbing thugs will get the USA involved in a hot war with Iran, while Israel sets on the sideline, laughing about how gullible and stupid those Americans are.
Thanks for the Haaretz link. Tom Friedman got it pretty well right.
Nope. As far as I know, he was being perfectly serious.
And that is exactly the way the power elite think – although they are usually much more cautious about speaking their mind in public.
Anyway, the American public has shown many times that it really doesn’t give a rat’s ass about foreigners being killed or maimed – not three of them, not three million of them. Foreigners might as well be bugs. What really matters is that feeling of power and superiority: their country is Top Nation and can whip anyone else, yes sir. Politicians continually rely on that undercurrent of nationalist chuavinism, and it never lets them down.
The evil empire sustains itself primarily through this attitude of its people. It does not matter how the Jews connive to shape it. Only thing that matters is that they buy into it without exercising their conscience.
Americans, remember, such glory has a cost. You will find soon enough that a cancerous soul is too high a price to be "Top Nation," for essentially a blink in cosmic time.
This always confuses me. Do people like Bibi actually want all jews to move back to Israel and is there a large contingent who agrees? I’m not sure I buy it, as much as I wish forced zionism could be utilized to finally rid ourselves of these people and the endless problems they create.
“For those American Jews who lack any shred of integrity, the media should be required to label them at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up, e.g. Bill Kristol is “Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.”
How does that happen? The question defies the entire article. The “Media”. The media Phil just described, is Jewish owned and operated. Who the Hell is going to get the Jewish Jeff Bezos (to cite only one example, but a huge one in Washington), who supports losing enterprise Washington Post, the AEI, the AJC and all the rest with BIG money, how are you going to get HIM to splash across the front page that Bill Kristol is, “Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.” ? How does that work? What are the mechanics of such a proposition? Loss of subscribers? Check, already done. Boycott the WashPost’s advertisers? They already lost those because the paper isn’t viable in the business model of a newspaper, it’s only a very loud megaphone for the Jewish interest. The damned thing runs a 60 million dollar deficit every month, supported tirelessly by Amazon. But nowadays it has become a Pro-Israeli rap-sheet, a monster-shouter for these wars, all of them. How are we to oppose THAT?
Phil also forgets (or maybe Jewish influence and owndership is so great and such a hegemony he can’t cover it all) the death-grip stranglehold Jews hold on our courts, the banks, Wall Street. Protest any of it, you’re an “Anti”, a racist, a bigot, a Nazi. The most racist, Nazi race/religion/monolith on the planet, Jews, label all who oppose it, racist. And that’s the mantra and they have the media to back it up. Oppose their instruments, the Clintons, all of a sudden, shazzzaaam! You’re dead of a robbery on the streets at 4:00 AM. There are dozens of dead on the tab of this cabal. This is Israel’s crew and nobody fucks with these guys.
Ye Gawds, growing up in the 60′s, the WashPost was hideously anti-war. Look at them now. And their new banner, “Democracy Dies In The Darkness”, boy is that an evil and disingenuous point to push, breathtaking in its dishonesty, the sheer hubris with which they operate. It went up after Obama was out and Trump in. All of a sudden, Jewish media is interested in our “Democracy”, which was never supposed to be one in the first place.
Excuse me, I need to go throw up now..
Hasbara Tactics
By controlling information one can control people and the social networks. Hasbara volunteers help to police social networks for Israel. The big media are dealt with through BICOM and AIPAC, whilst the social media are policed unofficially by the Hasbara troll brigade. Priority is to stop influencers being compromised by anti-Israel sentiment.
Troll techniques
1. Turn up randomly asking question about Israel, trying to engage/educate.
2. Guilt by association, they point to some source your are linked to as being anti-semitic or neo-nazi.
3. Opportunity to redeem – the offer chance to recant from your naive ways.
4. Smears and insults – if the top 3 fail then it’s just character assassination.
5. Name bombing – using seo in blackhat ways to denounce and smear people. ie website with 37 mentions of someones name will prob get a Page one on Google.
6. Hasbara trolls generally follow the rules of social networks, because they want to continue to influence people and subvert open and free debate.
There are forty or so congress critters and thousands of policy wonks who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. THAT is a problem.
Dual citizenship should be strictly prohibited…
Anything of substance to add? No?
Unhinged and bigoted? Bloodlust? Really?
The Zionist Jews that control the US media are fully complicit in horrific war crimes and intentionally deceiving the American people. That fact is easily proven as they have been supporting the FSA, the White Helmets and other terrorist groups and ruses in Syria. These covert actions and propaganda campaigns have led to the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent people. The entire Syrian war is being misreported in the US media. Israel and the US are on the same side with Saudi Arabia and are pumping billions of dollars to terrorist factions in the warzones. That fact is continually being covered up by the CIA infiltrated US mainstream media. The proof of such is here:
Massive White Helmets Photo Cache Proves Hollywood Gave Oscar to Terrorist Group
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/02/27/massive-white-helmets-photo-cache-proves-hollywood-gave-oscar-to-terrorist-group/
Father of Invention: Media Portrayed Grief Stricken Dad Turns Out To Be al-Nusra Front Terrorist
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/05/02/father-of-invention-media-portrayed-grief-stricken-dad-turns-out-to-be-al-nusra-front-terrorist/
To be fair, he is standing on the shoulders of giants. He could never have got away with this were it not for the constant stream of unz.com articles getting closer and closer to the point without actually saying it.
Still good tho
Well, he ought to know.
If an article titled “America’s Jews are Behind America’s Wars” isn’t unhinged and bigoted, I’d like you to tell me what is. If Trump’s insane rhetoric on Iran and push for war isn’t an example of bloodlust, why don’t you tell me what it is? Instead sitting there gaping with your mouth open. And if you have any substantive point to make that doesn’t consist of acting shocked and offended and triggered by my word choice, feel free to make it.
Or is it not the statement of the facts that you are outraged by, but merely the proposed solutions? If so, then what solutions to the problem identified by Giraldi and by Haaretz would you propose? Good examples might be the desperate attempts to prevent the deal with Iran that hopefully will prove to have cauterised the longstanding efforts to use the spurious nuclear weapons issue to push the US towards confrontation and war with Iran:
KEY JEWISH DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS SAY THEY WILL VOTE AGAINST IRAN DEAL
Or when Israel's primary agents of political influence in the US went "all out" to try to get the US to attack Syria and hand yet another country to (even more) jihadist-ridden chaos:
AIPAC to go all-out on Syria
But hey, I suppose for you those are just more examples of "unhingedness" and "bigotedness".
It must be strange living in the world you inhabit, so far removed from basic reality by a desperate need to avoid being seen as any kind of badwhite.
I wonder if Raimondo & Co. will have the gonads to pick up Phil’s piece for Antiwar.com.
No. Israel would be untenable without the support of the Jewish diaspora.
There is no mystery here. Zilch. Culture follows itself, rather like a tree follows its life pattern.
WASP culture was born from the Reformation.Specifically, it was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy necessarily produces culture that is pro-Semitic. That is true of even the earliest WASPs. Thomas Cromwell allied with Jews, inviting them back into England, because that made sense according to the theology that drove him and the entire Puritan Revolution.
By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually 100% of the British Empire’s WASP Elites were rathr hardcore pro-Semitic. A majority of them were pro-Jewish, in a secular way that would have seemed wrong to ‘orthodox’ Puritans but actually was the inevitable child of that movement and its driving doctrines and passions. The rest of the pro-Semitic WASP Elites of the Victorian era were pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic (a few of those pro-Moslems were either pro-Iranian or pro-Turkish, but most were pro-Arabic).
Out of that divide would come two things: the Balfour Declaration, and thus the eventual creation of the nation of Israel, and the Brits backing the House of Saud and thus necessarily Wahhabi Islam.
The pro-Semitic nature of WASP (Elite) culture guaranteed – because nobody was powerful enough to stop WASP culture from creating them – both Israel and Saudi Arabia.
And look what we have today: the successor to the British Empire, the USA, backing both Israel and Saudi Arabia as they do endless mischief, more than a bit of it evil.
WASP culture created both Israel and the power of the Saudis. WASP cultural Elites are anything but innocent victims of Jewish and Saudi manipulations.
Typical Jew 'we didn't do nuthin', blame their own actions on WASPs.
Still obsessing about country clubs we see. LOL.
Makes sense.
I just think that the belief, which resulted in collusion now got into phase where 'minority group' simply DIRECT the way.
They are good, know what they want, control two important levers of power (finance and media) and simply go for what they want.
So, yes, collusion definitely, but which group holds primacy in defining strategic goals is open to debate.
By controlling information one can control people and the social networks. Hasbara volunteers help to police social networks for Israel. The big media are dealt with through BICOM and AIPAC, whilst the social media are policed unofficially by the Hasbara troll brigade. Priority is to stop influencers being compromised by anti-Israel sentiment.
Troll techniques
1. Turn up randomly asking question about Israel, trying to engage/educate.
2. Guilt by association, they point to some source your are linked to as being anti-semitic or neo-nazi.
3. Opportunity to redeem – the offer chance to recant from your naive ways.
4. Smears and insults – if the top 3 fail then it’s just character assassination.
5. Name bombing – using seo in blackhat ways to denounce and smear people. ie website with 37 mentions of someones name will prob get a Page one on Google.
6. Hasbara trolls generally follow the rules of social networks, because they want to continue to influence people and subvert open and free debate.
Hasbara controls FreeRepublic. They use handles like Texas Fossil, Berlin FReeper, et al. They are indefatigable in the snide vilification of Pat Buchanan, Iran, Assad, Putin, Russia and any conservatives who deviate from the neocon line. They try to dupe the patriotic conservative goyim by constantly suggesting Russia/Putin are communists/Soviets and that Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism.
They should. If Raimondo starts blaming the Jews, he can avoid taking responsibility for his idiotic and embarrassing cheerleading for the current warmonger-in-chief.
I remember the debate between Pence and the hideous Tim Kaine where the Democrat vowed that there would be No Fly Zone over Syria which would certainly have allowed the head chopping rebels to gain a stronger foothold.
In addition to all that, Trump has also cut off aid to the Syrian rebels. His Afghanistan policy /escalation is also symbolic. US troops won't be in direct combat and there will only be 15000 there anyway.
Wow, Giraldi cracked the code!
I was in my Talmud discussion last week and we planned how to get the US to invade Iran on Israel’s behalf.
We had a bunch of powerful Jews from the media and the Bilderbergs and the Trilateral Commission and Goldman Sachs join us.
I thought the class was supposed to be top secret but I guess Giraldi has his sources.
Good work!
does SS share same cubicle.
America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars
He says that they are driving, not that every passenger in the bus is a Jew. Maybe he meant some American Jews. Aren’t some American Jews well known peaceniks?
'Peaceniks' only in matters that aren't "good for Jews".
more:
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Thank you for yet another excellent article Mr. Giraldi.
One of my concerns when trying to imagine what could be done to wake up americans to the immense danger to our country and our true values as americans, is the fact that there is, I am certain, a problem with demographic stats.
I do not believe for a second that in the USA the percentage of jews is as low as we are usually told. After all lets not forget, where we are getting such stats from: MSM ? It is simply not true. Nothing that comes from MSM is true. It is all jew poison.
Anyhow, wherever I go, the jews are everywhere. Sure, since most of them are repulsive racists they always ensure that everybody around them knows that they are jews, which makes them seem more numerous, but guys, they are not 2% of the population.
I am going way beyond the well understood fact that power centers are controlled by the jews (from the white house to the press, Hollywood, the Fed ….. the internet).
Roars of laughter from the reader are the likeliest of sounds to follow on the heels of that gem. Sorry PG, but you’ve been pushing that story for years; at least a decade and then a few!
When shall we stop paying attention this oft-repeated, “Imminent! War on Iran!” trope?
A war on Iran is simply not on the cards. Some of us have commented on this. Netanyahu is given to melodrama and it is best to take his words with a large grain of salt. I will agree that Neocons [both Jew and Gentile] make noises about it, but there is a much larger group of similar minded, wealthy and influential [J/G] people who, discreetly and effectively, steer the ship away from these noises. Iraq has taught a lesson.
So what drives your narrow anger which can only be described a certain way?
Maybe he is frustrated and for some inexplicable reason thinks that frequently throwing red meat to the foot soldiers can accomplish something.
You will the first to be exterminated idiot.
What an albino illiterate zionist stooge can do to civilized people like Persians? Iranian civilization is older than 7000 years with proven facts. YOU, the mass murderers, will be destroyed first, yet the Persians will be here to purge the ziofascits baby killers.
I supported and voted for Trump as well. I don’t like his neocon turn now, but which candidate in that election (save for Rand Paul and possibly Jill Stein) wouldn’t have declared a non-fly zone in Syria and actively supported the overthrow of Assad? And started plans for attacking Iran? Who? Hillary? Hahahaha. Ted Cruz? Hahahaha. Etc.
The simple, publically acceptable, and eventually inexpensive and convenient solution to 90% of all these problems. Technological screening of persons in positions of power for excessive psychopathic, deceptive, and manipulative personalities. If put on cell phones as aps, say involving cell phone aps of retinal scanning, heart rate changes, etc., even prospective spouses, business partners, etc could be evaluated. “The Darkness hates the Light because the Light exposes the Darkness for it’s evil deeds.” So let’s do some exposing!
the FBI ? on what basis ?
http://thehill.com/policy/defense/351274-us-opens-first-permanent-military-base-in-israel
Justin Raimondo and faux left winger Amy Goodman of TV’s “Democracy Now” share one very curious thing in common. They both become absolutely apoplectic at the mere mention of Gilad Atzmon’s name. Atzmon is the devil incarnate to both of them, absolutely enemy number one.
I have seen Raimondo go almost insane when an audience member at one of his speeches simply mentioned Atzmon’s name. Raimondo literally became babbling and incoherent for about ten seconds seconds until he was able to recover.
For those that are unfamiliar with Gilad Atzmon, check him out here.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_1/141-5439335-6947367?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=gilad+atzmon
Raimondo and his site Antiwar.com and Matt Drudge also are increasingly sharing something else in common. The articles they link to on their web pages are now often coming off absolutely unreliable, rabidly pro Israel sites like the Rothschild family owned Associated Press and Reuters pages.
So what drives your narrow anger which can only be described a certain way?
Maybe he is frustrated and for some inexplicable reason thinks that frequently throwing red meat to the foot soldiers can accomplish something.
All wars since 1913 with passage of Zionist sponsored Federal Reserve and the IRS have been Zionist wars and the latest in the ME were brought on by 911 which was done by Zionist Israel and the U.S. deep state, and just as a parasite eventually kills its host so will the Zionists kill America.
Hahaaaa. Good one. It would be interesting to graph PG’s increasing shrillness over at least the last twelve years on the subject.
I think we are witnessing a peak, yet I might be wrong; soon to be followed by the Protocols? As a Jew should I recuse myself from all commentary? But then, I forget, I lack a conscience, or something, something…….
Noble admission, Sam The Sham!
Those who lack conscience and wield power are most to be feared and exposed.
Selah.
We must not passover Shama's foolish description of Mr. Giraldi's daring words as "shrillness."
In addition, Sam The Sham must have missed Mr. Giraldi's comment # 37 where one can learn he's already "graphed" by CIA and FBI ! As a shrill Jew, Shammy should run to the authorities and report that P.G. knows he's being "tailed."
Selah.
One point where Shama is correct (by accident) is his words, "we are witnessing a peak."
Donald Trump is the latest in a dynastic line of ZUSA emperors. His key job assignment is to eliminate the threat of the Islamic Republic of Iran and facilitate plans for M.E. map redrawing to include Greater Israel.
Selah.
Before 9/11, please note how ZUSA co-emperor W. Bush Cheney reigned? How convenient for Ariel Sharon to be leading the "only democracy in the Middle East!" And we goyim must wonder (in awe) as to why the hell 9/11 never underwent serious crime investigation?
Selah.
I conclude now with the theater presentation observable during the reign of ZUSA Emperor Obama. As a smooth but deceptive Nobel Peace prize winner, Obama knew that the nuclear weapons deal with Iran was born to fail. Evidence of his duo- royal loyalty was the gift of $3.9 billion and its extension for ten (10) years to Netanyahu's Iran-hating & scandal plagued government.
Selah.
It's soon likely that Corporate Media "Talking Heads" (especially Fox News) will be repeating the mantra of crooked / approved regime historians who will report, "Obama was Chamberlain and now the Homeland is lucky to have a Churchill in the tweets of President Donald J. Trump!"
Selah peak shrill Jew.
By way of a reminder: http://www.unz.com/article/international-campaign-is-criminalizing-criticism-of-israel-as-antisemitism/#comment-1890518
Anyone who reads knows that Israel (and its agents, where not dual citizens, the Jewish ones effectively all are, and the goyim dupes and toadies, who are not, 'cept sometimes with marriage) have been the tail that wags the US dog for many years, starting over a century ago, in finance, commerce, and law in NYC, in a small way the scope is ever wider and the effects more and more blatant.
The USA is a colony of Israel, everybody is knowing it, but some lie and deny.
From my reading of history, I would placing the tipping point from 'excessive power' to 'colonial masters' at the 1967 war of Israel and its neighbours.
Others may dating it to the end of the Third Reich, with all sorts of Jewish DPs and US Jews who had never seen combat running around in US military and MP uniforms to persecuting and killing Germans, under the command of Eisenhauer, the Morgenthau plan, etc.
Others may picking a different time.
It is funny that you are posting as Anonymous on this, can only mean that you are a more subtle pro-Israel troll with your usual u-name.
“So it is safe to say that much of the agitation to do something about Iran comes from Israel and from American Jews.”
Certainly SOME Israelis and American Jews are involved in developing policy designed to generate hostility to the point of potential war.
But Dick Cheney and Erik Prince, among other prominent non-Jews, bear mentioning.
Regardless, the Jew fixation here is duly noted. Boo! Goes the Joo!
“The USA is a colony of Israel”.
Fake News Story. Now, let us assume that to be true. What are personally doing about this situation? What active measures are you taking to free yourself from the shackles of your oppressor? Or, are simply impotent while taking it good and hard?
Jeff Bezos is not a Jew.
The Negev installation has been there for about a decade. Together with the new missile defense system at Beersheva, they monitor and provide a defense against any joint Iranian and Hezbollah offensives. All U.S. allies in the region are glad for it.
What joint offensive?
Last time Israel butted heads with Hezbollah is when Israel _invaded_ Lebanon.
As in an offensive against the sovereign state of Lebanon by Israel.
{All U.S. allies in the region....}
Would that include the medieval head-chopping Wahhabist, terrorist sponsoring Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? The one currently conducting mass murder and war crimes in Yemen?
You folks really think you can vote your way out of this mess?
Coup d’état or shut-up; also, no dual citizenship–ever.
I had emailed the following comment to a friend just a few hours ago. It seems germane, so I’m taking the liberty of just pasting it here, in the context of the Iran policy discussion :
—
As you know I had high hopes of Trump, based mostly on my wishful thinking about his dog-whistles. Now I am mostly inclined to view him in terms appropriate to the sell-out to the Judaic world order detailed by Petras in his recent article on Who Rules America.
The main serious person I know of who continues to harbour hopes about Trump’s hidden agenda is Mark Glenn of The Ugly Truth.
I had shared with you my opinion that the anti-Iran bluster was just that, given that Russia is Iran’s strategic partner. But lately I concluded that it was probably just dangerous Judaic policy. A recent editorial essay in Rothschild’s Economist has given me pause. The article strongly opposes taking on the nuclear pact with Iran. So what are the mega-Jews concerned about? Maybe Trump intends to lever Iran into nuclear status. Their leadership says that’s what will happen. Trump, like Bannon with his absurd affirmations of allegiance to Judeo-Christian civilisation, might be loving the Jews to death. A nuclear armed Iran might very well be what humanity needs. And America as well. Just a thought.
https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21728896-it-right-worry-about-irans-growing-influence-trump-administration-may-be-about
I know this will not convince you. That’s okay. It’s just a possibility. But keep it tucked away in a recess of your head for future reference.
—
If Iran gives every indication of proceeding with nuclear arming, once the US leaves it no alternative, it would require a nuclear umbrella until such time as it could defend itself. That might come from Russian or Chinese nukes under the rubric of SCO. Like American nukes in Turkey and Germany, these could be put at the disposal of the Iranis without violating the Non-Proliferarion Treaty, or at least no more than the American nukes under foreign control do.
{…monitor and provide a defense against any joint Iranian and Hezbollah offensives.}
What joint offensive?
Last time Israel butted heads with Hezbollah is when Israel _invaded_ Lebanon.
As in an offensive against the sovereign state of Lebanon by Israel.
{All U.S. allies in the region….}
Would that include the medieval head-chopping Wahhabist, terrorist sponsoring Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? The one currently conducting mass murder and war crimes in Yemen?
http://www.resalat-news.com/fa/?code=251219A look at the speech reveals something ominous. What Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zonour, a former advisor to the Supreme Leader’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, actually threatened was that Iran could use its missiles to destroy 36 different U.S. military bases. He singled out the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain specifically and said Iran could flatten it.
Outside of an almost symbolic launch of cruise missiles into Syria in April, how has Trump been a warmonger?
I remember the debate between Pence and the hideous Tim Kaine where the Democrat vowed that there would be No Fly Zone over Syria which would certainly have allowed the head chopping rebels to gain a stronger foothold.
In addition to all that, Trump has also cut off aid to the Syrian rebels. His Afghanistan policy /escalation is also symbolic. US troops won’t be in direct combat and there will only be 15000 there anyway.
Including the Tomahawks in April, that's a total of 6 deliberate attacks on the Syrian Arab Republic or its allies (so far), which is already 6 more than Obama carried out during his entire presidency. And it's not like this is the end of Trump's tenure, either; it's the 9th goddamn month since he's been in office. I'm sure the war hawks in Wahington are quite pleased with his progress, as they should be. Anyone could tell by that point that Assad isn't going to be overthrown. The aim now is to limit the Assad regime's territorial gains as much as possible, and the "rebels" proved they were useless at doing that when Shia militia reached the Iraqi border at al-Tanf, and cut them off from reaching Deir ez-Zor back in May (which was what one of the attacks mentioned above was about).
After that, the Trump administration put all its eggs in the "Syrian Democratic Forces/People's Protection Units (SDF/YPG) basket, the mainly Kurdish (with some Arab fighters) militia that the US has been using to fight ISIS since 2015 (it's also, ironically, a hard left socialist organization. Think Kurdish Antifa. Though I doubt Trump knows or cares or could do anything about it even if he did). Trump has given the SDF <a href="https://sputniknews.com/amp/middleeast/201709141057402885-america-weaponry-deir-ez-zor/"heavy weaponry with the aim of confronting Assad and limiting his territorial gains. They've also been pressuring the rebel groups they formerly supported to join the SDF.
I have sympathy for the SDF/YPG and the Syrian Kurds, and it made sense to support them when they were under direct assault from ISIS (though US motives were hardly altruistic even then). But ISIS is all but beaten now, and this is a dangerous game the US is playing, which could readily lead to a military confrontation betweeen the US and Russia and/or Iran. In fact, just a few days ago, the SDF seized part of Deir ez-Zor after SAA forces reached the city, and the Pentagon is now accusing Russia (which has in the past at least had good relations with the SDF/YPG), of deliberately bombing SDF fighters, in close proximity to American special forces. Only 15,000! I guess you wouldn't mind, then, if they Taliban, or the Afghan Army for that matter, or any other country, put 15,000 troops on American soil, as a "symbolic" gesture.
Trump has also accelerated US collaboration in the sadistic torture of Yemen by the Saudis, past the levels under even Obama, which was already shameful.
And again, we should also keep in mind that it's only been 9 months. For his next act, Trump might be thinking about ending the Iran deal in October.
You are confusing Big Israel+militarists with Jews.
Anti Zionist Jews.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neturei_Karta
http://www.truetorahjews.org
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro explains the reasons why Orthodox Jews do not serve in the Israeli army
Maybe Mr Unz could include some ‘true’ Jews amoung his commentators.
There are also secular Jewish anti Zionists.
In fact, there are Orthodox who firmly support the state of Israel, including Orthodox who have immigrated to Israel.
One comment that Rabbi Shapiro made was that the Israeli military didn't need or want the Orthodox Yeshiva students. If true, the question or drafting Yeshiva students becomes a matter of internal Israeli policy, to be determined by the political process in Israel. If so, what can the effect of a rally in New York, USA be? Are the Orthodox trying to influence US pressure on Israel? Why should the government of Israel listen to New York Orthodox at all?
As far as the internal politics of Israel, many of the people on this thread see Israel as the racist aggressor in the Middle East, pressuring the US to cause chaos and destruction in the area.
I'm an American Firster, but I do support the existence of Israel. I think it's the responsibility of Israel, and not the US to maintain the existence of Israel. I fully support the commenter who wanted to do away with dual ciizenship. A citizen can have only one primary loyalty. This extends to dual citizenship with Israel, Mexico, Iran, or Hungary (though I have much sympathy with Hungarian citizens).
The government of Israel wants the character of Israel to be Jewish (although Rabbi Shapiro would argue, not TOO Jewish. That's an internal Israeli affair, on which I wish to have no influence. In my opinion, any state that wishes to maintain its existence will have to pursue policies that could be termed as racist. Like, the US totally excluding Muslims from further immigration. Racist perhaps, and totally necessary. But, the US should not become involved in the internal affairs of other countries. And yes, that means stopping US foreign aid to Israel.
As far as the 2003 attack on Iraq being a result of Jewish dual loyalists: it's possible. But, if so, let me point out that whatever influence the Jewish neocons had on the Iraqi attack was the stupidest ever. In fact, Jewish popular opinion tends, in my opinion, to be extremely stupid and self-destructive. In 2003, there were at least two states in the Middle East very hostile to Israel: Iraq and Iran. Who was the biggest enemy of Iran: Iraq. So, was taking out Iraq as a country helpful to Israel? Now, Iran is no longer facing Iraq, which had the population, and is only facing Saudi Arabia, which has only money and mercenaries. Was Israel a net beneficiary? So, if the neocons were acting out of Israel's interest and not the US's, they were being extremely stupid. I do consider neocons to be stupid, but that's the point.
Looking at Jewish US popular opinion, Jews voted 70% for Obama and almost the same proportion for Hillary in 2016. Is it in the interest of US Jews to bring in more Muslims? More Muslims in Sweden and France have made parts of those countries unbearable for the Jews, who favored the open border policies. If you look on the websites of Jewish organizations in the US, you'll see almost universal horror at the very mild travel exclusions of the Trump Presidency. Whatever Jewish influence there is, runs directly counter to the real interests of Jewish US citizens.
Someone mentioned that Israel itself is instituting ideological tests for aliya, or Jewish immigration to Israel. I think this is a sensible policy for Israel. If Israel wishes to maintain its character, the immigrants should reflect the ideological and cultural identity of the current population. But, I wish to make that an internal policy of Israel through, at a minimum, ceasing foreign aid to Israel and doing away with dual citizenship.
Purim festival 2.0
Certainly SOME Israelis and American Jews are involved in developing policy designed to generate hostility to the point of potential war.
But Dick Cheney and Erik Prince, among other prominent non-Jews, bear mentioning.
Regardless, the Jew fixation here is duly noted. Boo! Goes the Joo!
"The USA is a colony of Israel".
Fake News Story. Now, let us assume that to be true. What are personally doing about this situation? What active measures are you taking to free yourself from the shackles of your oppressor? Or, are simply impotent while taking it good and hard?
… but Corvinus, I am not a USA person, so your ‘watcha gonna do about it’ is to falling flat.
From Money Manipulation And Social Order (Dublin: Browne and Nolan, 1944) by Fr. Denis Fahey, C.S.Sp., Professor of Philosophy and Church History, Holy Ghost Missionary College, Dublin:
Gorgar approves of this article and takes some comfort in knowing that the goyim are waking up.
This has been obvious for decades. I used to call Joe Lieberman, the Senator from Tel Aviv. I was explaining to my son the other night, who the neocons are and from where they came. I doubt most Americans have a clue.
Same people. Same envy of others who they know are superior to them.
“Neocon is just another way of saying Bolshevik.”
You know Alfred, that producing comments of such egregious political inaccuracy & ignorance is helpful only to Elites who are able to flourish in a media landscape of lies, half truths, & emotional irrationally.
Yes, I’m sure you can cherry pick “similarities” however, such should not justify your terminological & conceptual confusion. (Another favorite is to say, oh, the Nazi’s & Stalinism were the same: both are forms of totalitarianism)
Certainly SOME Israelis and American Jews are involved in developing policy designed to generate hostility to the point of potential war.
But Dick Cheney and Erik Prince, among other prominent non-Jews, bear mentioning.
Regardless, the Jew fixation here is duly noted. Boo! Goes the Joo!
"The USA is a colony of Israel".
Fake News Story. Now, let us assume that to be true. What are personally doing about this situation? What active measures are you taking to free yourself from the shackles of your oppressor? Or, are simply impotent while taking it good and hard?
The cucks have arrived.
The only way, in the end, to get rid of an elite-imposed taboo is to ridicule it, and to break it with ever increasing impunity. Evading and thereby respecting it merely reinforces it.
Good for Giraldi!
Exactly. I was puzzled by that too. FBI? The Behavioral Analysis Unit? Or perhaps PG is pulling our legs.
I just want to point out, being a (fake) “news” consumer, I hear about Israel all the time, all while not hearing a lot of follow-up detail about Israel and its interests. Isn’t that a clever sleight of hand? According to the pro-Israel (by extension jews) propaganda I’m required to care about, despite it having nothing to do with my life, my family’s life, my neighbors’ lives, and my community’s lives… Israel is that big of a deal. Actually, I hear more about Israel in the media than I hear about my home state of Michigan. Michigan is probably a lot more important to the US economy, US security, US tourism industry, Midwestern industrial technology industry, US engineering industry, and the Midwestern Farming economy, than Israel is. Then there are the people who live here, who are Americans. Israel first, then Americans? Okay, got it.
If the public were exposed to as much emotionally captivating propaganda about Michigan as they were about Israel, I’d posit the public would see a far better investment in Michigan than they would in Israel. That includes an emotional investment.
I don’t know what can be politely said or how it would shape up, but Midwesterners desperately need to understand the Israel (by extension jewish) problem. They’re bleeding us and getting away with it, all while getting away with incessantly calling us racists and anti-semites. Because again, caring about Michigan and its people first is just morally irreprehensible. Israel first, then Israel second, etc… Got it bigot? That sleight of hand, it’s just always there. I don’t fully grasp how this large scale agit-prop psychology works. I do understand jewish solidarity. I’ll hand it to jews, they have the strongest ethnic/religious/cultural solidarity I’ve ever seen. If Midwesterners realized the value of this level of solidarity, they wouldn’t enlist their sons in the military to serve jewish interests overseas.
What joint offensive?
Last time Israel butted heads with Hezbollah is when Israel _invaded_ Lebanon.
As in an offensive against the sovereign state of Lebanon by Israel.
{All U.S. allies in the region....}
Would that include the medieval head-chopping Wahhabist, terrorist sponsoring Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? The one currently conducting mass murder and war crimes in Yemen?
It is, historically speaking, not a good idea to airily dismiss the word of hostile nations. Iran is not exactly friendly toward the U.S., is it?
This report from farsi news-reporting:
http://www.resalat-news.com/fa/?code=251219
A look at the speech reveals something ominous. What Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zonour, a former advisor to the Supreme Leader’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, actually threatened was that Iran could use its missiles to destroy 36 different U.S. military bases. He singled out the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain specifically and said Iran could flatten it.
One of the great triumphs of Zionism is its success at conflating Zionism with Judaism. In some sense Zionism is the antithesis of Judaism. Zionism is the suicidal ideology that seeks to replace the native inhabitants of Palestine with alien Jews. These Jews will then be surrounded by implacable enemies who will sooner or later wipe them out. Throughout their history, Jews have had a fatal attraction to this kind of zealotry. It’s why Jews have a fascination with communism and it’s what got the Jews booted out of Palestine, in the first place, nearly two thousand years ago.
The title isn’t unhinged and bigoted if it’s true. If you’re really interested in learning more, I suggest the 2003 BBC Documentary, “The War Party.” It should still be available on YouTube. It shed quite a bit of light on the Jewish effort behind the Iraq war without intending to.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jilA-ZeBUI4
The War Party-Panorama-BBC
Here is who led us into this mess. Meet the NEOCONS and what they want.
http://www.resalat-news.com/fa/?code=251219A look at the speech reveals something ominous. What Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zonour, a former advisor to the Supreme Leader’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, actually threatened was that Iran could use its missiles to destroy 36 different U.S. military bases. He singled out the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain specifically and said Iran could flatten it.
You’re right, it’s not a good idea for Iran to airily dismiss the word of hostile nations. I’m glad they have the capability, if need be, to destroy the hostile military bases that encircle them and are intended to threaten them. I can only imagine the American response if there were Iranian military bases in Canada and Mexico.
How is the article’s factual content fundamentally different from the similar content of the Haaretz article linked by Greg Bacon in post 21 above? Is the Haaretz piece “unhinged and bigoted”?
Or is it not the statement of the facts that you are outraged by, but merely the proposed solutions? If so, then what solutions to the problem identified by Giraldi and by Haaretz would you propose?
Good examples might be the desperate attempts to prevent the deal with Iran that hopefully will prove to have cauterised the longstanding efforts to use the spurious nuclear weapons issue to push the US towards confrontation and war with Iran:
KEY JEWISH DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS SAY THEY WILL VOTE AGAINST IRAN DEAL
Or when Israel’s primary agents of political influence in the US went “all out” to try to get the US to attack Syria and hand yet another country to (even more) jihadist-ridden chaos:
AIPAC to go all-out on Syria
But hey, I suppose for you those are just more examples of “unhingedness” and “bigotedness”.
It must be strange living in the world you inhabit, so far removed from basic reality by a desperate need to avoid being seen as any kind of badwhite.
https://www.adl.org/search?keys=unz
No! He wasn’t. The context made that quite clear. Ledeen is just another Zionist chicken hawk.
“… I lack a conscience.”
Noble admission, Sam The Sham!
Those who lack conscience and wield power are most to be feared and exposed.
Selah.
We must not passover Shama’s foolish description of Mr. Giraldi’s daring words as “shrillness.”
In addition, Sam The Sham must have missed Mr. Giraldi’s comment # 37 where one can learn he’s already “graphed” by CIA and FBI ! As a shrill Jew, Shammy should run to the authorities and report that P.G. knows he’s being “tailed.”
Selah.
One point where Shama is correct (by accident) is his words, “we are witnessing a peak.”
Donald Trump is the latest in a dynastic line of ZUSA emperors. His key job assignment is to eliminate the threat of the Islamic Republic of Iran and facilitate plans for M.E. map redrawing to include Greater Israel.
Selah.
Before 9/11, please note how ZUSA co-emperor W. Bush Cheney reigned? How convenient for Ariel Sharon to be leading the “only democracy in the Middle East!” And we goyim must wonder (in awe) as to why the hell 9/11 never underwent serious crime investigation?
Selah.
I conclude now with the theater presentation observable during the reign of ZUSA Emperor Obama. As a smooth but deceptive Nobel Peace prize winner, Obama knew that the nuclear weapons deal with Iran was born to fail. Evidence of his duo- royal loyalty was the gift of $3.9 billion and its extension for ten (10) years to Netanyahu’s Iran-hating & scandal plagued government.
Selah.
It’s soon likely that Corporate Media “Talking Heads” (especially Fox News) will be repeating the mantra of crooked / approved regime historians who will report, “Obama was Chamberlain and now the Homeland is lucky to have a Churchill in the tweets of President Donald J. Trump!”
Selah peak shrill Jew.
Civilta Cattolica, 1890.
Any nation that turns from the church will end up being ruled by the jew:
http://originsofman.angelfire.com/pdf/jqseg1.pdf
http://originsofman.angelfire.com/pdf/jqseg2.pdf
Maybe he is frustrated and for some inexplicable reason thinks that frequently throwing red meat to the foot soldiers can accomplish something.
It has to be the red meat ration, I agree. Happened to be speaking with a young cousin yesterday. He tells me that the mood on campus is perceptively changing. More and more students are joining the Trump side of things.
Are you in favor of the Iranians being exterminated? If yes, why?
Excellent article. In matters involving Israel, politically-active Jewish-Americans have a conflict of interest the size of Brooklyn. This conflict must be identified. And loudly.
Since every Jew is automatically eligible for Israeli citizenship, these Diaspora Zionists should be sidelined from playing a decisive role in formulating US policies in the Middle East. This exclusion represents nothing more than common sense.
Sadly, few writers, pundits or intellectuals dare to examine the poisonous consequences of this ongoing charade. Jewish privilege is has reached its zenith in American life. People are afraid.
Zionists have successfully orchestrated a series of criminal, preemptive wars and invasions based on deliberate falsehoods and manufactured disinformation. These ongoing Jewish machinations go back to WWI, and earlier.
Meanwhile, millions of lives have been destroyed. Trillions of dollars have been squandered. Today, Israel confiscates more and more territory, gets to keep its nuclear WMD, and quietly goes about expelling non-Jews from its ever-expanding territories. The Zionist state’s aggressive, race-based policies are totally at odds with everything America supposedly stands for. Yet they endure in plain view and with virtually no criticism. This is Jewish power.
To sustain these glaring double-standards, political and cultural life in the US has been completely warped. Israel’s unique and perilous status requires it. Even Free Speech is being criminalized. And it’s all in order to preserve the special status of Washington’s most sacred cow.
The time has come to unmask these mega-powerful crypto-Israelis and Zionist institutions for what they are: ruthless agents an unscrupulous global cabal.
if it weren't for the ease with which every single Gentile leader in the West today toadies to all things Jewi$h, then ((they'd)) get exactly nowhere.
I don't know which is worse, Jewish treachery or Gentile perfidy
on the scale of execrable scoundrels, certainly Dick Cheney and Tony Blair will go down as two of history's most loathsome villains imaginable. There doesn't even seem to be a precedent for this kind of historic betrayal of one's own people and nations- to the tender mercies of their most intractable enemy.
perhaps only the story of Judas compares
Only the Ashkenazis could be considered Caucasian. But that is ending because they have high intermarriage rates with blacks/Asians.
They can certainly try, and, I suppose you’d require the U.S. to stay her hand as a matter of fair principle while watching said bases destroyed. Nice idea, but I’d stick to reality. U.S. has vast interests, including economic ones; those which benefit every U.S. citizen, and, to be practical, all her allies.
Watch out for the evil Zioevangizer Mike Pence. He’s itching for wars for Israel.
When examined objectively the power that one very small ethnic group wields in this country is frightening and a direct threat to constitutional democracy. Jews are a little over one percent of the population, yet individual Jews, almost all Zionist and anti-Christian, exercise overwhelming control of the entertainment and news industries. Similar individual Jews have a nearly overwhelming presence in higher education, the legal system, the financial sector. Until recently such Jews formed a majority of the Supreme Court. Jews like Adelson, Saban and many others wield overwhelming financial control of the political system in this country. Others have formed innumerable open and covert organizations to promote Jewish interests, e.g., Soros, Dees, et al. There is no Elders of Zion but that this country is now essentially run by people, all drawn from this minority of Zionist, anti-Christian Jews, drawn in turn from a very small Jewish minority should be of concern to any rational citizen, Jew or non-Jew.
Noble admission, Sam The Sham!
Those who lack conscience and wield power are most to be feared and exposed.
Selah.
We must not passover Shama's foolish description of Mr. Giraldi's daring words as "shrillness."
In addition, Sam The Sham must have missed Mr. Giraldi's comment # 37 where one can learn he's already "graphed" by CIA and FBI ! As a shrill Jew, Shammy should run to the authorities and report that P.G. knows he's being "tailed."
Selah.
One point where Shama is correct (by accident) is his words, "we are witnessing a peak."
Donald Trump is the latest in a dynastic line of ZUSA emperors. His key job assignment is to eliminate the threat of the Islamic Republic of Iran and facilitate plans for M.E. map redrawing to include Greater Israel.
Selah.
Before 9/11, please note how ZUSA co-emperor W. Bush Cheney reigned? How convenient for Ariel Sharon to be leading the "only democracy in the Middle East!" And we goyim must wonder (in awe) as to why the hell 9/11 never underwent serious crime investigation?
Selah.
I conclude now with the theater presentation observable during the reign of ZUSA Emperor Obama. As a smooth but deceptive Nobel Peace prize winner, Obama knew that the nuclear weapons deal with Iran was born to fail. Evidence of his duo- royal loyalty was the gift of $3.9 billion and its extension for ten (10) years to Netanyahu's Iran-hating & scandal plagued government.
Selah.
It's soon likely that Corporate Media "Talking Heads" (especially Fox News) will be repeating the mantra of crooked / approved regime historians who will report, "Obama was Chamberlain and now the Homeland is lucky to have a Churchill in the tweets of President Donald J. Trump!"
Selah peak shrill Jew.
What the heck does “Selah” mean?
So in memory of H.S.T., I also deploy "selah" to end my comments at the U.R.
That okay with you? (Sigh)
The larger issue for me is WHO the hell are you, AnonymouZ.
Selah.
Jewish power and paranoia: disastrous wars on behalf of Israel and the transformation of the United States into a nonwhite-majority nation to preclude the rise of a Nazi-like regime.
"to preclude the rise of a Nazi like régime" is in line with John Derbyshire's observation a few months ago that there is still a small fraction of America's Jewish community which hears the horses of the Cossack horses riding to the latest pogrom. It is a rational updating. It supports a "better to be safe than sorry" attitude for Jews conscious of how well assimilated German Jews were. Sadly, their even more assimilated American grandchildren are likely to regret it.
FreeRepublic became a joke almost a decade ago. That’s about when I stopped playing in that sandbox.
Hasbara. And void of content to boot. Are they paying you full rate for this?
Dual loyalty is an avoided and career-ending subject for a couple reasons. One must never, ever, criticize Jews (a third rail at complete odds with) and one may not criticize immigrants’ behavior. The obvious problem is Treason. Just how much Treason is the result of so-called “dual loyalty”?
And isn’t Treason subject to some rather serious legal sanctions? Why aren’t we hanging Traitors instead of quietly flying them back to Israel or wherever?
Ultimately the reason is that Jews are Holy objects to Christians. Christians worship Yeshua (a Jew) and his putative father-god YHWH. It really is that simple. America has enough Evangelicals alone to ensure the course never deviates and will fulfill their sacred prophesies. Jews run media? So what? Jews run RELIGION in America – both the communist bureaucratic State diversity cult as well as Christianity (Yeshuanity). It’s awfully hard to condemn Jews when one worships them.
Ashkenazi Jews, and those are the ones we are mainly dealing with, are an endogamous caste of bankers, progressive journalists, lawyers, and social scientists (including, now, education), that have migrated all over Europe, but never identifying as European, with exceptions that prove the rule.
As a tribe, once can read Kevin MacDonald’s work to see how they work in remarkable ethnic cohesion–not necessarily as an “organized conspiracy” (though that certainly happens), but as an ethnic drive.
Being neither European as such, nor Christian, and although their skin is white, they are not White.
Why whenever I see that picture of William Kristol does it look like he has a gun pointed to his head?
Well with that smirk he does have a gun pointed at all of our heads, inciter of global mass murder that he is….
If he were to ever realize this, as Christians and others do believe that even such sociopaths have a conscience, then maybe the smirk will turn to a shame…A shame that his conniving side might realize that the only way out is to do what he has done to the world.
Of course the news of Kristol having committed suicide by a self inflicted shot to his own temples would be scrubbed…including his bloody temple.
That said Kristol is truly one of the most pathetic creatures there is, sub species Smarmicus Homicidicus
Philip Giraldi:
Ho hum! I’ll Try Again!
I am not an anti-Semite. I like Arabs.
Arabs, including Palestinians, are 99% Semitic peoples (peoples from the Middle East). The overwhelming majority of Jews are not Semites (from the Middle East). Jews are relatively recent converts, hailing from Europe, mostly Poland, Germany, and Russia.
Koestler‘s book “The Thirteenth Tribe,” is just one of a hundred places to peruse this line of research.
Zionist Jews are the worst Racist anti-Semites on the planet, as they hate Arabs (Semites), murder them by the millions, steal their land, and slander them (Semites).
Participants on this forum – kindly clean up your terminology. Recall that Orwell‘s major complaint in his famous 1984, was that the oppressing Oligarchs were cynically destroying our ability to reason, through the destruction of our use of Linguistic Communication. Call it the Mainstream Hollywood Syndrome.
It is doubly difficult to resist oppression if we are not able to conceptualize our imprisonment.
Restore the Republic!
Durruti
recuse is too mild. their hands, tongues, ears should be removed and they should never be allowed to deal with anything beyond their own toilet requirements.
only right.
if one builds and fuels a car and maps the direction and destination and the ending, one will also drive it or force it to be driven.
“Conspiracy Theory” smear. We are on to you.
Of course they are! They look a little weirder too. (oops, did I say that loud)
Anyway, how else to explain their unlimited Evil (seriously, they actively connive to prolong the suffering of innocents, such as in Syria, so that they can prosper!!), Greed, Psychopathy and Supremacist ideology?
I remember the debate between Pence and the hideous Tim Kaine where the Democrat vowed that there would be No Fly Zone over Syria which would certainly have allowed the head chopping rebels to gain a stronger foothold.
In addition to all that, Trump has also cut off aid to the Syrian rebels. His Afghanistan policy /escalation is also symbolic. US troops won't be in direct combat and there will only be 15000 there anyway.
You haven’t been paying attention. Since the initial strike in April, the Trump administration has deliberately attacked regime or allied forces an additional five times. (one, two, three, four, five).
Including the Tomahawks in April, that’s a total of 6 deliberate attacks on the Syrian Arab Republic or its allies (so far), which is already 6 more than Obama carried out during his entire presidency. And it’s not like this is the end of Trump’s tenure, either; it’s the 9th goddamn month since he’s been in office. I’m sure the war hawks in Wahington are quite pleased with his progress, as they should be.
Anyone could tell by that point that Assad isn’t going to be overthrown. The aim now is to limit the Assad regime’s territorial gains as much as possible, and the “rebels” proved they were useless at doing that when Shia militia reached the Iraqi border at al-Tanf, and cut them off from reaching Deir ez-Zor back in May (which was what one of the attacks mentioned above was about).
After that, the Trump administration put all its eggs in the “Syrian Democratic Forces/People’s Protection Units (SDF/YPG) basket, the mainly Kurdish (with some Arab fighters) militia that the US has been using to fight ISIS since 2015 (it’s also, ironically, a hard left socialist organization. Think Kurdish Antifa. Though I doubt Trump knows or cares or could do anything about it even if he did). Trump has given the SDF <a title=”"https://sputniknews.com/amp/middleeast/201709141057402885-america-weaponry-deir-ez-zor/"https://sputniknews.com/amp/middleeast/201709141057402885-america-weaponry-deir-ez-zor/"heavy weaponry with the aim of confronting Assad and limiting his territorial gains. They’ve also been pressuring the rebel groups they formerly supported to join the SDF.
I have sympathy for the SDF/YPG and the Syrian Kurds, and it made sense to support them when they were under direct assault from ISIS (though US motives were hardly altruistic even then). But ISIS is all but beaten now, and this is a dangerous game the US is playing, which could readily lead to a military confrontation betweeen the US and Russia and/or Iran. In fact, just a few days ago, the SDF seized part of Deir ez-Zor after SAA forces reached the city, and the Pentagon is now accusing Russia (which has in the past at least had good relations with the SDF/YPG), of deliberately bombing SDF fighters, in close proximity to American special forces.
Only 15,000! I guess you wouldn’t mind, then, if they Taliban, or the Afghan Army for that matter, or any other country, put 15,000 troops on American soil, as a “symbolic” gesture.
Trump has also accelerated US collaboration in the sadistic torture of Yemen by the Saudis, past the levels under even Obama, which was already shameful.
And again, we should also keep in mind that it’s only been 9 months. For his next act, Trump might be thinking about ending the Iran deal in October.
Anti Zionist Jews.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neturei_Karta
Http://www.truetorahjews.org
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro explains the reasons why Orthodox Jews do not serve in the Israeli army
http://www.truetorahjews.org/images/rabbishapirovideo.mp4
Maybe Mr Unz could include some 'true' Jews amoung his commentators.
There are also secular Jewish anti Zionists.
Also, not all Muslims are terrorists!
Iran isn’t stupid or suicidal. Its anti-ship missiles are for deterrence, which Iran has plenty of need for, as sociopaths like you populate the American, Israeli, and Saudi governments and are itching to attack.
Before you decide to label as sociopath, anyone who proposes a worldview grounded in reality, you might think long and hard about the multitude of paths this world can take under the scenario of a wholesale withdrawal of U.S. presence in the Gulf. Most one hears on this forum, including your own, reduce to precious nothing over virtue signalling.
Like it or not the world is never going to assume the shape of a collection of nations equal in power, interests and endowments. Hoping for that is to live in a state of delusion.
U.S. does not wish to go on an offensive mission against Iran. Far from it; yet facilitating her allies' aspirations to join the American vision isn't one we are about to walk away from. That is not chest beating. It is eminently in evidence from the number of nations wishing to join the Western economic and cultural model. I am keenly aware of the lunatics on this forum who believe they'd be perfectly happy to embrace other cultures, I can only invite them to make haste.
Spare me the rest of your sanctimony.
Speaking of unhinged
Good post, but for the sake of accuracy, Morris Dees is not Jewish (easy to make the mistake, though). He was named after his father, a demented Christian Zionist who was given the name of a Jewish friend of the grandfather.
The irony here is perhaps the greatest. The Jew blaming is almost Stormfront level while the commenters pound their translated Hebrew books and whinge that the Jews are conspiring against them. They are far more brainwashed than any communist AntiFa type. "None are so blind as those who refuse to see" and all that. Worshipping some random Jewish bastard who became a handyman or some random desert cave dwelling Jew with vivid hallucinations is exactly the same as the Jews' worship of a lunatic who talks to god from a mountaintop (or his LDS successor).
IF there's a Jew conspiracy it's a couple thousand years old at this point and half the planet is part of it.
Regarding jew and war:
Bill kristol appearing on c-span to push, agitate for the 2nd Iraq war was asked by a caller if he had served in the (U.S.) military.
kristol said he had not served but had a friend(s) who had and that he served in other ways.
When a country drafts into the military, can one get out of service by saying, “My friend served”?
reckon his serving in other ways was/is lying and pushing for wars for his real country israel.
Of the 58,220 Americans who were sacrificed during the Vietnam War, 270 were Jewish. That's approximately 0.46 percent or less than a half of one-percent.
Guess they were too busy partying in college, while pursuing their law degrees.
During the Vietnam war the U.S. selective service system gave deferments to those attending college, which delayed their eligibility for conscription.
"Among partners of the top law firms in New York, I estimate that at least 25% are Jews."
source: https://www.archives.gov/research/military/vietnam-war/casualty-statistics.html
source: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/4726694_Going_to_College_to_Avoid_the_Draft_The_Unintended_Legacy_of_the_Vietnam_War [accessed Sep 19, 2017].
source: http://manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2014/6/5/is-lack-of-diversity-at-big-law-firms-a-crisis
https://eltemplodelaluzinterior.files.wordpress.com/2014/07/fiestaibiza1.jpg
On another note, these folks have such a hate-on for Iran, they are willing to be in bed with Wahabbi KSA. Go figure.
It is called divide and conquer.
First Iran, then onto to other Arab idiots who can’t see who the real enemies are.
Or is it not the statement of the facts that you are outraged by, but merely the proposed solutions? If so, then what solutions to the problem identified by Giraldi and by Haaretz would you propose? Good examples might be the desperate attempts to prevent the deal with Iran that hopefully will prove to have cauterised the longstanding efforts to use the spurious nuclear weapons issue to push the US towards confrontation and war with Iran:
KEY JEWISH DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS SAY THEY WILL VOTE AGAINST IRAN DEAL
Or when Israel's primary agents of political influence in the US went "all out" to try to get the US to attack Syria and hand yet another country to (even more) jihadist-ridden chaos:
AIPAC to go all-out on Syria
But hey, I suppose for you those are just more examples of "unhingedness" and "bigotedness".
It must be strange living in the world you inhabit, so far removed from basic reality by a desperate need to avoid being seen as any kind of badwhite.
I didn’t say there weren’t any Jews pushing for a war with Iran, I said there are plenty of non-Jews pushing for one too, including Trump himself. Hostility toward Iran (and imperialism generally) is deeply rooted in the American foreign policy establishment (which isn’t close to being all or mostly Jewish), and can’t be explained by naive WASPs being manipulated by clever Jews. It’s not just bigoted, it’s a cartoonishly stupid “explanation”.
In fact, the reality is that Giraldi might be guilty of, at most, overstatement, but since a large part of the problem is precisely that any reference at all to the problem is suppressed, one might expect an honest opponent of the US's military interventionism to temper his criticism of Giraldi's piece appropriately. For whatever reason, instead, you seem to feel the need to hysterically accuse it as though it contains no truth whatsoever.
What gives? Of course, the Israel Lobby is much bigger than just jews, and stupid American Christians manipulated by their church leaders into believing fatuous ideas about Israel based upon dubiously interpreted biblical nonsense has historically provided a lot of its political clout.
That's another problem, but it doesn't make the problem highlighted by Giraldi not a problem. The jewish individuals named by Giraldi still massively disproportionately dominate the foreign policy media and political debate on ME wars, and the wealthy jewish Israel supporters mentioned by him still massively disproportionately influence who gets heard and which opinions are suppressed and which promoted.
one of the lower level cubicle jew.
The late-Hunter S. Thompson used “selah” in many terrific letters and I like the way he thought.
So in memory of H.S.T., I also deploy “selah” to end my comments at the U.R.
That okay with you? (Sigh)
The larger issue for me is WHO the hell are you, AnonymouZ.
Selah.
Maybe he is frustrated and for some inexplicable reason thinks that frequently throwing red meat to the foot soldiers can accomplish something.
oh stop beating around the bush
it’s *obviously* anti-Semitism!
anyone who points out Jewish treachery and relentless war mongering on behalf of Israel is obviously an anti-Semite (who hates all Jews for no other reason than envy for their choseness)
anyone who believes the war on Iraq was due to the black-hearted treachery of Jewish neocons in the Bush administration are clearly anti-Semites. Just as anyone who believes the msm is owned and controlled by zio-Jews = are anti=Semites.
just as anyone who doubts Israel’s ownership of all of the lands of Palestine (and the Golan Heights!) are obviously raging racists are anti-Semites!
it’s really quite simple..
if you point out their Jewish supremacist intrigues for war or relentless Marxism or say anything less than gushing about Jews = you are a hateful bigot and racist, Nazi terrorist and anti-Semite who wants to push Ann Frank into an oven
so now I hope I’ve saved you and Sam and Sherman and all the others the trouble.
if you point out Jewish treachery for wars = you’re an anti-Semite and you hate all Jews because you are a Nazi or Palestinian terrorist
now you guys can take a break. I covered it for you
No you did not!
Did you see my comment - # 109?
In Friendship.
Durruti
It’s all enabled by The Big Lie.
The only reason the average American is silenced about parasitical Zionists and Israel is because they’ve had their head filled with various absurd fictions such as Holocaust propaganda, “Judeo-Christian values”, and Jews being a uniquely righteous, exceptional, and persecuted people.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
We’re talking about an alleged ’6M Jews & 5M others’ … 11,000,000.
There is not a single verifiable excavated enormous mass grave with contents actually SHOWN, not just claimed, (recall the claim of 900,000 buried at Treblinka, 1,250,000 at Auschwitz, or 250,000 at Sobibor, 34,000 at Babi Yar) even though Jews claim they still exist and claim to know exactly where these alleged enormous mass graves are.
Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the laughable ‘holocaust’ storyline is the message.
He says that they are driving, not that every passenger in the bus is a Jew. Maybe he meant some American Jews. Aren't some American Jews well known peaceniks?
Yes, there are those who are ‘shills’, bought & sold.
‘Peaceniks’ only in matters that aren’t “good for Jews”.
more:
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
[In comments, allcaps is shouting. Stop shouting or your comments will be trashed.]
RE:
BUSH-CHENEY-CLINTON-TRUMP–MCMASTER–KELLY—AND THE LOT OF THEM ALL AIN’T JEWS:
WELL PUT. GIRALDI IS A MIXED BAG, WRITES SOME GOOD STUFF, BUT IT MISIDENTIFIES THE PROBLEM–THE ENEMY– BY LABELING IT AS “THE JEWS”. THE NEO-CONS–AND NEO-LIBERALS–WHO DRIVE U.S. FOREIGN POLICY IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND THROUGHOUT THE WORLD COME IN MANY FLAVORS.
I’M AN ANTI-ZIONIST, AND IT’S CRUCIAL TO MAKE THAT DISTINCTION AND I DON’T QUITE GET WHY GIRALDI DOESN’T USE THE TERM ZIONIST.
Giraldi is discussing the latter and not the former, and doing a service to the American nation by his taboo-busting.
Any relation to Dean Wurmser (sic) of Faber College?
Bernie Sanders (a scary Jew!) wasn’t nearly as anti-imperialist as I would have liked him to be, but I doubt he would have attacked Assad regime forces 6 times like Trump has by this point, and certainly not without Congressional approval (which he probably wouldn’t have gotten, even if he had wanted it).
Even under Hillary, the Iran deal would have stood a better chance, since she was at least verbally committed to it (unlike even Rand Paul), and there would have been Obama loyalists within the Clinton administration who would have been desperate to preserve Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement (and one of the only worthwhile ones, in my opinion, along with restoration of diplomatic ties with Cuba).
For extensive rants about slippery shill Sanders, see videos of Sane Progressive (if you can stand it).
Meanwhile, millions of lives have been destroyed. Trillions of dollars have been squandered. Today, Israel confiscates more and more territory, gets to keep its nuclear WMD, and quietly goes about expelling non-Jews from its ever-expanding territories. The Zionist state's aggressive, race-based policies are totally at odds with everything America supposedly stands for. Yet they endure in plain view and with virtually no criticism. This is Jewish power. To sustain these glaring double-standards, political and cultural life in the US has been completely warped. Israel's unique and perilous status requires it. Even Free Speech is being criminalized. And it's all in order to preserve the special status of Washington's most sacred cow.The time has come to unmask these mega-powerful crypto-Israelis and Zionist institutions for what they are: ruthless agents an unscrupulous global cabal.
and raging Gentile venality and cowardice
if it weren’t for the ease with which every single Gentile leader in the West today toadies to all things Jewi$h, then ((they’d)) get exactly nowhere.
I don’t know which is worse, Jewish treachery or Gentile perfidy
on the scale of execrable scoundrels, certainly Dick Cheney and Tony Blair will go down as two of history’s most loathsome villains imaginable. There doesn’t even seem to be a precedent for this kind of historic betrayal of one’s own people and nations- to the tender mercies of their most intractable enemy.
perhaps only the story of Judas compares
WASP culture was born from the Reformation.Specifically, it was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy necessarily produces culture that is pro-Semitic. That is true of even the earliest WASPs. Thomas Cromwell allied with Jews, inviting them back into England, because that made sense according to the theology that drove him and the entire Puritan Revolution.
By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually 100% of the British Empire's WASP Elites were rathr hardcore pro-Semitic. A majority of them were pro-Jewish, in a secular way that would have seemed wrong to 'orthodox' Puritans but actually was the inevitable child of that movement and its driving doctrines and passions. The rest of the pro-Semitic WASP Elites of the Victorian era were pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic (a few of those pro-Moslems were either pro-Iranian or pro-Turkish, but most were pro-Arabic).
Out of that divide would come two things: the Balfour Declaration, and thus the eventual creation of the nation of Israel, and the Brits backing the House of Saud and thus necessarily Wahhabi Islam.
The pro-Semitic nature of WASP (Elite) culture guaranteed - because nobody was powerful enough to stop WASP culture from creating them - both Israel and Saudi Arabia.
And look what we have today: the successor to the British Empire, the USA, backing both Israel and Saudi Arabia as they do endless mischief, more than a bit of it evil.
WASP culture created both Israel and the power of the Saudis. WASP cultural Elites are anything but innocent victims of Jewish and Saudi manipulations.
Laughable.
Typical Jew ‘we didn’t do nuthin’, blame their own actions on WASPs.
Still obsessing about country clubs we see. LOL.
“now you guys can take a break. I covered it for you ;)”
No you did not!
Did you see my comment – # 109?
In Friendship.
Durruti
Not if you ask Jews.
The fact that there are so many who profess to the Christian faith, who are as evil as those Joo neocons, such as those you mentioned, simply cannot be denied. Even if hypothetically speaking the Joos were to vanish overnight, the wars of aggression by the Evil Empire will continue unabated.
The Evil Empire and its Evil b!tch both share the same satanic vision of world domination. Two evil nations, made for each other, in a match made in Hell.
Btw, the orange scumbag was hilariously evil at the UN.
Both N.Korea and Iran should simply call this bastard’s bluff, by literally giving him the finger. I say, let the chips fall where they may. Let’s see how the American, Japanese, S.Korean, Israeli & “Royal” pussies like the consequences.
To you N.Koreans, its been written that you will target the thousands of American Terrorists stationed in the south. I am counting on that, so don’t you miss chaps.
I am glad you think Iran isn’t stupid or suicidal. Yet it doesn’t square with your earlier statement which reads “I’m glad they have the capability, if need be, to destroy the hostile military bases that encircle them“. There are no scenarios in which Iran could destroy US bases without changing the meaning of the word “suicidal”, is there?
Before you decide to label as sociopath, anyone who proposes a worldview grounded in reality, you might think long and hard about the multitude of paths this world can take under the scenario of a wholesale withdrawal of U.S. presence in the Gulf. Most one hears on this forum, including your own, reduce to precious nothing over virtue signalling.
Like it or not the world is never going to assume the shape of a collection of nations equal in power, interests and endowments. Hoping for that is to live in a state of delusion.
U.S. does not wish to go on an offensive mission against Iran. Far from it; yet facilitating her allies’ aspirations to join the American vision isn’t one we are about to walk away from. That is not chest beating. It is eminently in evidence from the number of nations wishing to join the Western economic and cultural model. I am keenly aware of the lunatics on this forum who believe they’d be perfectly happy to embrace other cultures, I can only invite them to make haste.
Spare me the rest of your sanctimony.
Which certainly doesn’t mean there isn’t a particular problem, exactly as Giraldi describes it with plenty of sound supporting examples, of dual loyalty jews pushing wars that favour Israel.
In fact, the reality is that Giraldi might be guilty of, at most, overstatement, but since a large part of the problem is precisely that any reference at all to the problem is suppressed, one might expect an honest opponent of the US’s military interventionism to temper his criticism of Giraldi’s piece appropriately. For whatever reason, instead, you seem to feel the need to hysterically accuse it as though it contains no truth whatsoever.
What gives?
Of course, the Israel Lobby is much bigger than just jews, and stupid American Christians manipulated by their church leaders into believing fatuous ideas about Israel based upon dubiously interpreted biblical nonsense has historically provided a lot of its political clout.
That’s another problem, but it doesn’t make the problem highlighted by Giraldi not a problem. The jewish individuals named by Giraldi still massively disproportionately dominate the foreign policy media and political debate on ME wars, and the wealthy jewish Israel supporters mentioned by him still massively disproportionately influence who gets heard and which opinions are suppressed and which promoted.
The United States, like all great powers, has in her history an unbroken record of wars preceding the rise of Neocons [not interchangeable with Jews]. That Jews in leadership positions have contributed to foreign policy [here in the U.S., as they did for various HMGs] is not in dispute; what is, is this infernal charge of a Jewish plan spanning millennia. You must've seen it here. No matter whether one subscribes to a reality-based worldview or otherwise, that charge, strips off agency from all others: a patently absurd position, which can only arise from Antisemitism.
Truth hurts, America.
Of the 58,220 Americans who were sacrificed during the Vietnam War, 270 were Jewish. That’s approximately 0.46 percent or less than a half of one-percent.
Guess they were too busy partying in college, while pursuing their law degrees.
During the Vietnam war the U.S. selective service system gave deferments to those attending college, which delayed their eligibility for conscription.
“Among partners of the top law firms in New York, I estimate that at least 25% are Jews.”
source: https://www.archives.gov/research/military/vietnam-war/casualty-statistics.html
source: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/4726694_Going_to_College_to_Avoid_the_Draft_The_Unintended_Legacy_of_the_Vietnam_War [accessed Sep 19, 2017].
source: http://manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2014/6/5/is-lack-of-diversity-at-big-law-firms-a-crisis
I wonder where Mr. Giraldi would put David Horowitz on the list? Although Horowitz is not a public policy maker, but rather an author and blogger, but definitely is a known Jewish voice. I respect Horowitz tremendously because of his background as an ex-Communist and his dead-on criticism of the American Left, both historically and currently. Although rather knee-jerk in his defense of Israel, I would not doubt his loyalty to this country one iota. I do not know if David Horowitz is a dual Israeli-American citizen, but he is not a legislator nor a government policy maker, so as far as I am concerned, the issue is moot. If one questions the loyalty to America, of Jews or any other group for that matter, the issue of holding dual citizenship while holding certain government offices should be something of concern. Once out of public office or service, then they can resume their dual citizenship. It makes the issue of loyalty less questionable.
as sociopaths like you
Speaking of unhinged
RE:
BUSH-CHENEY-CLINTON-TRUMP--MCMASTER--KELLY---AND THE LOT OF THEM ALL AIN'T JEWS:
WELL PUT. GIRALDI IS A MIXED BAG, WRITES SOME GOOD STUFF, BUT IT MISIDENTIFIES THE PROBLEM--THE ENEMY-- BY LABELING IT AS "THE JEWS". THE NEO-CONS--AND NEO-LIBERALS--WHO DRIVE U.S. FOREIGN POLICY IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND THROUGHOUT THE WORLD COME IN MANY FLAVORS.
I'M AN ANTI-ZIONIST, AND IT'S CRUCIAL TO MAKE THAT DISTINCTION AND I DON'T QUITE GET WHY GIRALDI DOESN'T USE THE TERM ZIONIST.
There’s a place for using the term “Zionist” and a place for using the term “jew” (the two are most certainly not interchangeable). The wider Zionist Israel Lobby in the US is certainly a big problem, but there is also the problem of jewish nationalists being disproportionately represented in the US foreign policy, media and political elites, while their likely nationalist ulterior motives are not mentioned and are largely unnoticed because of the prevailing taboo against mentioning it..
Giraldi is discussing the latter and not the former, and doing a service to the American nation by his taboo-busting.
Good for Giraldi!
Do you know if the ADL is aware of the existence of UR?
Speaking of unhinged
I’d say the sentiment that America has the right to threaten and/or attack other countries to maintain its “economic interests” is sociopathic. What would you call it? And I didn’t say that he personally was in charge of US/Israeli/Saudi policy towards Iran, if that’s what you thought I meant. That would be unhinged. I just said that sociopaths like him are.
As an actual American born US Citizen, it would be to the benefit of every American if we brought all our troops home and left the Middle East to what ever vulture wanted it. Other than the UK and Canada the US has no allies.
Or is it not the statement of the facts that you are outraged by, but merely the proposed solutions? If so, then what solutions to the problem identified by Giraldi and by Haaretz would you propose? Good examples might be the desperate attempts to prevent the deal with Iran that hopefully will prove to have cauterised the longstanding efforts to use the spurious nuclear weapons issue to push the US towards confrontation and war with Iran:
KEY JEWISH DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS SAY THEY WILL VOTE AGAINST IRAN DEAL
Or when Israel's primary agents of political influence in the US went "all out" to try to get the US to attack Syria and hand yet another country to (even more) jihadist-ridden chaos:
AIPAC to go all-out on Syria
But hey, I suppose for you those are just more examples of "unhingedness" and "bigotedness".
It must be strange living in the world you inhabit, so far removed from basic reality by a desperate need to avoid being seen as any kind of badwhite.
Never mind.
https://www.adl.org/search?keys=unz
The Jews must be exterminated.
A courageous article and spot on. Once again I’m thankful for Ron Unz and the Unz Review. You would never read such an article in the MSM.
The late Samuel Huntington said in his amazing book Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order that Saudi Arabia and Iran are fighting for supremacy in the Islamic world. Syria is a proxy war between the two countries. Now Israel has become BFF with Saudi Arabia because they too want a piece of Syria, for the oil reserve in the Golan Heights. So now US troops are suddenly bombing “ISIS” in Syria while supplying “rebels” with arms, even though by the CIA’s own admission most of the arms supplied have fallen into the hands of ISIS since the rebels joined forces with them.
Make no mistake Jews and Arabs run this country. That is why Trump went to Israel and SA for his first foreign trip, he knows who America’s daddy is, even if most Americans are still in the dark. His entire administration is crawling with Israel loving Jews, starting with his son-in-law the most loyal son of Israel. Even Steve Bannon and Breitbart are crazy gung ho pro-Israel. Nikki Haley might as well be renamed Israel’s ambassador to the UN. Every time that daft woman opens her mouth the US is in danger of going to war with somebody, usually on behalf of Israel.
When was the last time Iran conducted a jihad against the west? All the Muslim terrorists now attacking the west are Sunnis, funded by Saudi Arabia. The only time Iran had direct armed conflict with the US was when they kicked us out of Tehran, for trying to steal their oil. All their beef is with Israel, not with the US. Why are we taking up Israel’s cause? Trump is a moron of the first order and has no understanding of what really goes on in the mideast. He surrounds himself with pro-Israel neocons and Jews and is easily manipulated. He’s stupid and dangerous. I voted for him because he presented himself as someone completely different, someone anti-war and anti-immigration, now he’s a neocon globalist libtard, the worst of all worlds. Someone needs to primary him out in 2020.
True words sir!
The evil empire sustains itself primarily through this attitude of its people. It does not matter how the Jews connive to shape it. Only thing that matters is that they buy into it without exercising their conscience.
Americans, remember, such glory has a cost. You will find soon enough that a cancerous soul is too high a price to be “Top Nation,” for essentially a blink in cosmic time.
Before you decide to label as sociopath, anyone who proposes a worldview grounded in reality, you might think long and hard about the multitude of paths this world can take under the scenario of a wholesale withdrawal of U.S. presence in the Gulf. Most one hears on this forum, including your own, reduce to precious nothing over virtue signalling.
Like it or not the world is never going to assume the shape of a collection of nations equal in power, interests and endowments. Hoping for that is to live in a state of delusion.
U.S. does not wish to go on an offensive mission against Iran. Far from it; yet facilitating her allies' aspirations to join the American vision isn't one we are about to walk away from. That is not chest beating. It is eminently in evidence from the number of nations wishing to join the Western economic and cultural model. I am keenly aware of the lunatics on this forum who believe they'd be perfectly happy to embrace other cultures, I can only invite them to make haste.
Spare me the rest of your sanctimony.
In the case of a defensive war with United States, there sure would be. At that point Iran would not have much hope but to inflict as much damage as possible on the aggressor. Although Iran does not nearly have the ability to fully reciprocate the harm the US can inflict on it, it hopefully has the capability to inflict enough damage so that an offensive war against it would be intolerable to the US. That’s how deterrence works.
If that’s true, and I sincerely hope it is, it’s because Iran has sufficient deterrent capacity, which includes not only the anti-ship missiles in the Gulf, but also Hezbollah’s arsenal of ~130,000 short, medium and long-range rockets capable of reaching every square inch of Israeli territory.
Believe me, I’m a realist. You don’t have to lecture me on the reality of aggressive rogue nations.
So in memory of H.S.T., I also deploy "selah" to end my comments at the U.R.
That okay with you? (Sigh)
The larger issue for me is WHO the hell are you, AnonymouZ.
Selah.
Once writers could safely assume their readers’ familiarity with the Bible. Hunter Thompson used the word “Selah” humorously(?) to mark points to which he thought his readers should pay particular attention. Selah is the English transliteration of a word, appearing in many of the Psalms, which seems to be an indicator of some kind of liturgical/performance action. Based on context it seems to assign an especial importance to the preceding verse or verses.
In fact, the reality is that Giraldi might be guilty of, at most, overstatement, but since a large part of the problem is precisely that any reference at all to the problem is suppressed, one might expect an honest opponent of the US's military interventionism to temper his criticism of Giraldi's piece appropriately. For whatever reason, instead, you seem to feel the need to hysterically accuse it as though it contains no truth whatsoever.
What gives? Of course, the Israel Lobby is much bigger than just jews, and stupid American Christians manipulated by their church leaders into believing fatuous ideas about Israel based upon dubiously interpreted biblical nonsense has historically provided a lot of its political clout.
That's another problem, but it doesn't make the problem highlighted by Giraldi not a problem. The jewish individuals named by Giraldi still massively disproportionately dominate the foreign policy media and political debate on ME wars, and the wealthy jewish Israel supporters mentioned by him still massively disproportionately influence who gets heard and which opinions are suppressed and which promoted.
“What gives” is that I think lunatic screeds about “America’s Jews” (like Noam Chomsky?) manipulating foreign policy do damage to the anti-war cause. I think solidarity and internationalism are the best weapons against militarism and imperialism.
That’s slightly better than the 1-dimensional Joo-paranoia, but it doesn’t begin to describe the problem. You’d be on the right track if you started paying attention to the central American goal since 1945 of keeping Middle Eastern oil in the hands of obedient governments within the American orbit, so it can serve as a non-Russian/non-Soviet, American-controlled source of energy for American allies (and economic competitors) in Europe and Japan.
Fair enough I suppose, but I reserve the right to point out the self-fulfilling nature of your objections to discussing that particular aspect of reality. You kowtow to an elite-imposed taboo that protects what is, at the least, one of the strongest pro-war lobbies from criticism, and thereby reinforce that taboo.
Your choice, I suppose, but your hysterical accusations against Giraldi remain both hysterical and based in your ideological dogma rather than in reality. Ok. Personally, I'm not a hippy so I tend to regard such drippy idealism as naïve nonsense. Especially as "solidarity and internationalism", far from being weapons against militarism, have in fact been dogmas used precisely to drive ahead one of the major strands of military interventionism, namely "R2P" and all the rest of the "humanitarian" interventionist nonsense.
Dream on, though. At least you can feel good about your own virtuous opposition to badwhite thinking whilst you ineffectually flap against the next war. Again, you try to reinforce your own desperate attempt to avoid recognising a real problem that you find ideologically difficult to acknowledge by waving your hands about other aspects of the problem.
It takes real courage to defy The Lobby, but, unfortunately, few have it.
I checked but it doesn’t look like American Conservative or Antiwar.com is running this piece. It would be great to get it shared far and wide on social media though!
The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. Two of them, journalists William Kristol and Charles Krauthammer, say it's possible.
This is a war of an elite. [Tom] Friedman laughs: I could give you the names of 25 people (all of whom are at this moment within a five-block radius of this office) who, if you had exiled them to a desert island a year and a half ago, the Iraq war would not have happened.
http://www.haaretz.com/news/features/white-man-s-burden-1.14110
If we're not careful, these same treacherous back-stabbing thugs will get the USA involved in a hot war with Iran, while Israel sets on the sideline, laughing about how gullible and stupid those Americans are.
Hey Greg,
Excellent link. This is great – we have a source for the 25 names – all of whom seem to still be around and within that same location. Let’s get them and put them on that island!
Maybe some break away portion of Antarctica…
That would be kind-of-like a warning label on a bottle of rat poison – translating roughly as “ingest even the tiniest little dosage of the nonsense spewed by Bill Kristol at your own peril.”
I love this line! Perhaps we can drop them off complimentary bottles so they can have a toast to their new life!
Peace.
So, I see that Arts is letting you drive the 88 this afternoon.
I am not willing to say that he is anti-Semitic, although I lean in that direction, and certainly leaned that way in the past. I am trying to move away from labeling and trying to concentrate on the ideas and arguments. I was proposing an explanation as to why he would write in a manner that would arouse anti-Semitic passions from people such as yourself and your fellow travelers. Is anti-Semitism the only reason?
Do you believe that anti-Aryanism is de facto wrong?
If Judaism has political goals, which it does as its central reason for existence, then are you in essence saying that fighting back against those political goals is de facto wrong (antisemitic)?
of course it's only anti-Semitism!
why else would someone criticize serial wars for Israel, torture and genocide?!
I can't believe you would even suggest something so anti-Semitic as if anyone who criticizes some of the things some Jews do are motivated by anything other than an evil and irrational hatred of all Jews simply because they're Jews
we may have to send you back to the ADL re-education center for expressing such egregious sentiments
What a great article !!! To which is nothing to add, except, probably, the immortal Dante Alighieri’s:
“The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis.”
You casually throw into this thread which is mostly about Jewish influence on ME policy a devastatingly perceptive rational explanation for Jewish attitudes to immigration policy and multiculturalusm.
“to preclude the rise of a Nazi like régime” is in line with John Derbyshire’s observation a few months ago that there is still a small fraction of America’s Jewish community which hears the horses of the Cossack horses riding to the latest pogrom. It is a rational updating. It supports a “better to be safe than sorry” attitude for Jews conscious of how well assimilated German Jews were. Sadly, their even more assimilated American grandchildren are likely to regret it.
America has the right to threaten and/or attack other countries to maintain its “economic interests”
What other interests are there?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHH9EYZHoVU
Sometimes you gotta crack (Persian) heads to show everyone who's in charge and that you have to be part of the team.
Peace.
I suppose Ledeen still believes what he said fifteen years ago, when the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were still young and dewy-fresh:
"Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business".
This even became known as "The Ledeen Doctrine"; I am sure he is very proud.
Perhaps today he thinks Iran is a suitable "small crappy little country". If so, he is very badly mistaken.
Ledeen was involved with CIA & overthrow of Allende, I believe. I refer you to Louis Wolfe’s “Counterspy,” the magazine of the 1970′s.
In fact, the reality is that Giraldi might be guilty of, at most, overstatement, but since a large part of the problem is precisely that any reference at all to the problem is suppressed, one might expect an honest opponent of the US's military interventionism to temper his criticism of Giraldi's piece appropriately. For whatever reason, instead, you seem to feel the need to hysterically accuse it as though it contains no truth whatsoever.
What gives? Of course, the Israel Lobby is much bigger than just jews, and stupid American Christians manipulated by their church leaders into believing fatuous ideas about Israel based upon dubiously interpreted biblical nonsense has historically provided a lot of its political clout.
That's another problem, but it doesn't make the problem highlighted by Giraldi not a problem. The jewish individuals named by Giraldi still massively disproportionately dominate the foreign policy media and political debate on ME wars, and the wealthy jewish Israel supporters mentioned by him still massively disproportionately influence who gets heard and which opinions are suppressed and which promoted.
“overstatement” the word, if applied, would be an understatement. As I wrote in #59, PG has been at it since at least 2005. The refrain has only increased in targeting Jews, to the point where today it is almost the solitary factor. Jews are prominently represented in all areas which require cognitive leadership, but I won’t call it a preponderance. Calling it so would be inaccurate, if not wilfully mendacious.
The United States, like all great powers, has in her history an unbroken record of wars preceding the rise of Neocons [not interchangeable with Jews]. That Jews in leadership positions have contributed to foreign policy [here in the U.S., as they did for various HMGs] is not in dispute; what is, is this infernal charge of a Jewish plan spanning millennia. You must’ve seen it here. No matter whether one subscribes to a reality-based worldview or otherwise, that charge, strips off agency from all others: a patently absurd position, which can only arise from Antisemitism.
One side: Jews are only to blame (Anglos are just naive and deceived.......). That "naive and deceived" is just hilarious.
Other side: Anglos are the only to blame. Well, looking for ethnic makeup of Neocon group, not quite true.
Maybe there IS something in that "Jews are prominently represented in all areas which require cognitive leadership".
Haaretz wrote in that year:
"In the course of the past year, a new belief has emerged in the town: the belief in war against Iraq. That ardent faith was disseminated by a small group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives, almost all of them Jewish, almost all of them intellectuals (a partial list: Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, William Kristol, Eliot Abrams, Charles Krauthammer), people who are mutual friends and cultivate one another and are convinced that political ideas are a major driving force of history."
That paragraph is not incorrect, even if it is not the full story. Can you not conceive that the undoubted "prominent representation" (at least) in the area of foreign policy, and the evident tilt of that foreign policy towards wars that appear to be in the interests of Israel (or at any rate the interests of Israel as they are seen by those prominent representatives), could create a justified concern in a reasonable opponent of US military interventionism that US policy in that area is being pushed in the wrong direction by a powerful group whose loyalties are at least conflicted?
Can you not accept that dual loyalty could ever be a legitimate concern for those who don't like the way US policy is pushed by the "prominent representation" you are prepared to admit to?
Can you not accept that "dual loyalty" is a perfectly legitimate suspicion to raise against anyone with clear nationalist or religious ties to a foreign country? Indeed, but that has nothing whatsoever to do with the case Giraldi makes here, except to the extent that you speculate that it is motivation for presenting it.
In that sense, it is mere ad hominem. An assertion that has nothing to do with Giraldi's argument here.
I don't understand the Trump opposition to the Iran deal. Do you?
Wars tend to advance military careers so it is a bit worrying that Trump seems to love generals in such an unbalanced way.
PG may ne a bit overboard in his suggestion (if I rightly infer it) that the neocons who seized the opportunity after 9/11 to grab the agenda for their own uniquely thought out agenda did so for Israel rather than America but is it possible to ignore the less highminded control of US politicians by AIPAC and similar lobby groups supported ny the money of people like Sheldon Adeldon? (A politician whose domestic policy positions have been bought by four or five domestic lobby groups is surely not going to leave his ME policy unsold).
Oh well, was Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "thinking with his (cognitive) dick" when he had ZUSA military jet fly him & bride Louise Linton around Europe for their honeymoon?
Selah let 'dem eat cake.
And Australia though, as an Australian, I have been increasingly worried about US reliability for 20 years or so. Australia has been allied to the US in more wars than any other country. The only upgrade is that Australians are no longer likely to be called “our Bulgarians” as they allegedly were by a US general in Vietnam.
Curse the Romans for taking the Jews out of Israel and dispersing them all over Europe. The diaspora has been nothing but trouble for every country they’ve lived in for the past two thousand years. Even today many of these people simply cannot be loyal to whichever country they live in. Their loyalty is and always will be with their tribe. I said many because there are certainly exceptions. Not all Jews support Israel and many are as anti-war as they come.
As millions of gentile youth went to Europe to fight Hitler and save their arses from the Nazis, the Jews overwhelming enrolled in colleges to avoid the draft. Once the war is over they’ve become the most well educated and were in perfect position to take over the media, academia, Wall Street, Hollywood, Capitol Hill, the judiciary, and now the latest conquest, Silicon Valley.
Instead of some much needed introspection on why Hitler came to power, Jews hide behind the convenient label of “anti-semitism” and did everything they could to wrest power from the WASPs and actively bring the entire west to ruins through mass immigration, endless foreign wars and financial manipulation. But they’re getting a little ahead of themselves with this open borders madness. As Europe and America become more Muslim, it’ll also become more anti-semitic. In the end they might just be signing their own death warrant with what they promote.
Agree.
Ultimately, none! But there’s no such thing as “American” economic interests. The American (and international) ruling class certainly has economic interests, but “America” doesn’t have anything of the sort.
I don't know with great certainty whether American values, including her economic model, will persist for as long as Rome did - which was for 1400 years - mired in more wars per annum than the U.S ever has, but I am willing to wager that some version of the American construct will persist for a long time. I don't see a superior alternative.
So you prefer to ignore the problem Giraldi highlights for ideological reasons?
Fair enough I suppose, but I reserve the right to point out the self-fulfilling nature of your objections to discussing that particular aspect of reality. You kowtow to an elite-imposed taboo that protects what is, at the least, one of the strongest pro-war lobbies from criticism, and thereby reinforce that taboo.
Your choice, I suppose, but your hysterical accusations against Giraldi remain both hysterical and based in your ideological dogma rather than in reality.
Ok. Personally, I’m not a hippy so I tend to regard such drippy idealism as naïve nonsense. Especially as “solidarity and internationalism”, far from being weapons against militarism, have in fact been dogmas used precisely to drive ahead one of the major strands of military interventionism, namely “R2P” and all the rest of the “humanitarian” interventionist nonsense.
Dream on, though. At least you can feel good about your own virtuous opposition to badwhite thinking whilst you ineffectually flap against the next war.
Again, you try to reinforce your own desperate attempt to avoid recognising a real problem that you find ideologically difficult to acknowledge by waving your hands about other aspects of the problem.
Still, it would be good to know where Trump's anti-Iran views come from.
WASP culture was born from the Reformation.Specifically, it was born of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy necessarily produces culture that is pro-Semitic. That is true of even the earliest WASPs. Thomas Cromwell allied with Jews, inviting them back into England, because that made sense according to the theology that drove him and the entire Puritan Revolution.
By the beginning of the Victorian era, virtually 100% of the British Empire's WASP Elites were rathr hardcore pro-Semitic. A majority of them were pro-Jewish, in a secular way that would have seemed wrong to 'orthodox' Puritans but actually was the inevitable child of that movement and its driving doctrines and passions. The rest of the pro-Semitic WASP Elites of the Victorian era were pro-Arabic and pro-Islamic (a few of those pro-Moslems were either pro-Iranian or pro-Turkish, but most were pro-Arabic).
Out of that divide would come two things: the Balfour Declaration, and thus the eventual creation of the nation of Israel, and the Brits backing the House of Saud and thus necessarily Wahhabi Islam.
The pro-Semitic nature of WASP (Elite) culture guaranteed - because nobody was powerful enough to stop WASP culture from creating them - both Israel and Saudi Arabia.
And look what we have today: the successor to the British Empire, the USA, backing both Israel and Saudi Arabia as they do endless mischief, more than a bit of it evil.
WASP culture created both Israel and the power of the Saudis. WASP cultural Elites are anything but innocent victims of Jewish and Saudi manipulations.
Thoughtful post.
Makes sense.
I just think that the belief, which resulted in collusion now got into phase where ‘minority group’ simply DIRECT the way.
They are good, know what they want, control two important levers of power (finance and media) and simply go for what they want.
So, yes, collusion definitely, but which group holds primacy in defining strategic goals is open to debate.
That’s their major problem. They’ve run out of crappy little countries to throw against the wall. They’ve out of options with Ukraine and Syria, and the latest crappy little country to call their bluff is North Korea. I’m laughing my ass off.
Trump is not an independent unfettered player. Your statement is a lie — the truth is that Trump lives in a Jew centric world where he is surround by Jewish interests.
His grandchildren are Jews. His money is entwined with Jews. His administration is staffed with Jews. His generals are also not impartial and independent – they are all Deep State players who willingly fight Israel’s battles. If they did not – they would have been purged long ago.
The whole trust of your comment is a lie – it is a ruse. Many may be Gentile – but they are not free and independent. There are NO unconstrained independent Gentile people in the US elite establishment – they all answer to the Jews agenda. Name one – name ten – name a hundred people who openly oppose the Jew scheme.
Those people live in terror of the Jews. They will all mouth the victim status of the Jews.
And isn't Treason subject to some rather serious legal sanctions? Why aren't we hanging Traitors instead of quietly flying them back to Israel or wherever?
Ultimately the reason is that Jews are Holy objects to Christians. Christians worship Yeshua (a Jew) and his putative father-god YHWH. It really is that simple. America has enough Evangelicals alone to ensure the course never deviates and will fulfill their sacred prophesies. Jews run media? So what? Jews run RELIGION in America - both the communist bureaucratic State diversity cult as well as Christianity (Yeshuanity). It's awfully hard to condemn Jews when one worships them.
And, this is how they view one essential element of your faith… those f-cking ingrates;
Say what you want about Judaism, but at least we’re a monotheistic religion. One G-d. No footnotes. No loopholes. Christianity? Not so much.
We still remember our response when the Holy Trinity was first explained to us. We were astounded how fucked up this whole thing is. So G-d is Jesus’ father, but they are also one and the same? How the hell is that possible? Who in their right mind came up with this crap? And then… who the devil is that?
The Holy Ghost, that’s who. Yeah, we just don’t get it. The Holy Ghost is the supposed creator of the universe, but wouldn’t that make him G-d? So why the duality? Or is he/she G-d’s spiritual form? What the hell is that supposed to mean? And then he/she sometimes appears as a dove? So the Holy Spirit can take a material form, but that of fowl? Weirdness.
[this part too sick to paste here]
Sorry, Christians. It’s all poppycock to us.
Pick one.
1. Good-feel post ('I am so enlightened"). Treat this post as idiotic. Makes you feel even better I guess.
2. Interested in topic but with 15 seconds attention span plus "I want it all NOW" plus "I deserve perfect life" Treat this post as idiotic too.
3. I am not a Christian.Not even religious....I guess. Maybe, if one wants a definition....agnostic wold work. Probably.
So, if you really want to understand it, well, you'll need to dig into that a lot more. A.......lot..........more....
It's simply....deep.
So, it's 1 or 2 then.
Monotheism is an analogy for World government. All relatively modern (within the past 5000 years or so for civilized tribes) concepts of god are analogies for Kingship or rulership.
God began from the concept of the tribal hero or leader, who evolved into an ethnic King either in reality or later myth, and then we had deified ancestor Kings as gods.
Later, when tribes had the opportunity to spread empire and rule other tribes, the deified ancestor king concept was unhitched from its tribal roots and the non-anthropomorphic and unknowable "sky god" was imagined so that the different tribes could believe in the same god without ethnic conflict. This much is even well explained on Wikipedia, if you know where to read.
Your god is fake, and not even legitimate insofar as religious anthropology is concerned. Most deifiied ancestor kings turned sky god would still have a racial connotation. Your sky god supposedly is one that originated from a mixed race tribe, which is laughable if there is supposed to be any notion of true spirituality linked to your god. That original spirituality, apart from any political imperialism, being inextricably linked to racial Kings, Heroes, and ancestors.
It doesn't matter how much "weird" Kabbalah you invent to place yourselves at the foot of your World King, this phantasm is just that. Most people take medication for schizophrenia.
I can see ancestor veneration as a form of spirituality, because there are at least genes connecting the prayerful person to the deceased. But to worship a politically invented "unknowable" being in the hope that the world will do the same has to be a form of mental illness. If not mental illness, then its pure imperialism.
Last, let's get real. You don't actually worship a god, but the Sabbath; which is the result of your hopes for world imperialism that will have the rest of the world working while you do not. A master-slave relationship, yes?
Now if you could only get gentiles to always at least carry something in their pockets on Saturdays to represent work and so the Sabbath is not desecrated, while you wait for every Jew to eschew work two Saturdays in a row to mark the arrival of your world empire.
The Christian god is a mega universal god seeking peace for all --- not a puny tiny, one tribe god – a god that exhibits himself in Israel, a nation of haters and terrorists.
Our Christian god is hopeful and merciful seeking peace for all of humanity. The Jew god favors one tribe. The Christian god is moving humanity to peace – the Jew god to division, hate, chaos and war.
The Jew god exhibits himself in Israel. He champions apartheid, summery killing, torture, detention without trial, squatting, gross unfair internal wars against defenseless people, and endless waring attacks on its neighbors. "By deception it makes war."
Clearly the pip squeak tribal Jew god is immoral and inferior.
Think Peace --- Art
Baseball!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHH9EYZHoVU
Sometimes you gotta crack (Persian) heads to show everyone who’s in charge and that you have to be part of the team.
Peace.
The United States, like all great powers, has in her history an unbroken record of wars preceding the rise of Neocons [not interchangeable with Jews]. That Jews in leadership positions have contributed to foreign policy [here in the U.S., as they did for various HMGs] is not in dispute; what is, is this infernal charge of a Jewish plan spanning millennia. You must've seen it here. No matter whether one subscribes to a reality-based worldview or otherwise, that charge, strips off agency from all others: a patently absurd position, which can only arise from Antisemitism.
Agree with
It’s interesting, actually.
One side: Jews are only to blame (Anglos are just naive and deceived…….). That “naive and deceived” is just hilarious.
Other side: Anglos are the only to blame. Well, looking for ethnic makeup of Neocon group, not quite true.
Maybe there IS something in that “Jews are prominently represented in all areas which require cognitive leadership”.
Yes, but PG did not mention one significant factor–that the reason Jews are so successful at this game is because Christians, particular American Christians, have a visceral hatred of Islam/Muslims. The Jews have taken advantage of this hate and channeled it.
I am ethnically Chinese and I am the first to hit out at flaws in the Chinese culture. Mainland Chinese are the most atrocious and corrupt bunch today and the US would do well to deter more of this group from immigrating here today. My loyalty is to the United States, not to China or “my tribe”. F the tribe.
If the Jews were more introspective and self-critical rather than always hiding behind charges of anti-semitism to deflect any and all blames so they don’t have to change their behavior, perhaps they wouldn’t be so unpopular today.
That’s false, in any discerning context.
“White” implies a lack of detectable sub-saharan African and Arab genes if we are speaking about any tribe from Europe, the ME, or Africa. Racial Jews have both.
The statement that “Jews are White” is not only false insofar as they are concerned, but is also an implication that other Whites can have African genes but remain as White as Whites without them.
Jews are obsessed with outrunning their race-mixing shame, or in other words with outrunning the African gene, which is a large motivator behind their equality politics. They are essentially a race mixed tribe who couldn’t deal with:
1. what they did in a race mixing context
2. what they did as justification for further race mixing or extinction
3. the spiritual (as per God’s biblical edicts) implications of their race mixing
4. and the practical (HBD) ramifications of their race mixing.
So, in essence, we have a tribe who has long resigned themselves to creating a world wherein there is no better tribe than their race mixed tribe, where their race mixed tribe is somehow looked upon as god’s tribe, and in which they survive as an inbred race mixed tribe.
They can never outrun their gene, and will always be sore about that fact. Everytime that you see a “Jew Fro”, be reminded of their gene, what they claim about themselves, and their motivations.
That god’s tribe is a race-mixed tribe is a ridiculous notion. God, as a concept, is both nature and a racial King (both concepts can be readily proven in historical religious studies – the “unknowable” god that Jews currently present to outsiders is a parallel to the mesopotamian AN, and other non-anthropomorphic sky god’s that always come into existence when a tribe wants to rule multiple other tribes and therefore needs to depart from the racial King concept).
Most race mixed tribe’s would come to the conclusion that either continued race mixing or fading into the good night would be reasonable outcomes for them. However, with this tribe we have a refusal to concede to their past sin and thus a demand for all other pure tribes to be destroyed so that they may thrive and rule.
The United States, like all great powers, has in her history an unbroken record of wars preceding the rise of Neocons [not interchangeable with Jews]. That Jews in leadership positions have contributed to foreign policy [here in the U.S., as they did for various HMGs] is not in dispute; what is, is this infernal charge of a Jewish plan spanning millennia. You must've seen it here. No matter whether one subscribes to a reality-based worldview or otherwise, that charge, strips off agency from all others: a patently absurd position, which can only arise from Antisemitism.
Indeed, and the Iraq War occurred in 2003.
Haaretz wrote in that year:
“In the course of the past year, a new belief has emerged in the town: the belief in war against Iraq. That ardent faith was disseminated by a small group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives, almost all of them Jewish, almost all of them intellectuals (a partial list: Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, William Kristol, Eliot Abrams, Charles Krauthammer), people who are mutual friends and cultivate one another and are convinced that political ideas are a major driving force of history.”
That paragraph is not incorrect, even if it is not the full story.
Can you not conceive that the undoubted “prominent representation” (at least) in the area of foreign policy, and the evident tilt of that foreign policy towards wars that appear to be in the interests of Israel (or at any rate the interests of Israel as they are seen by those prominent representatives), could create a justified concern in a reasonable opponent of US military interventionism that US policy in that area is being pushed in the wrong direction by a powerful group whose loyalties are at least conflicted?
Can you not accept that dual loyalty could ever be a legitimate concern for those who don’t like the way US policy is pushed by the “prominent representation” you are prepared to admit to?
Can you not accept that “dual loyalty” is a perfectly legitimate suspicion to raise against anyone with clear nationalist or religious ties to a foreign country?
Indeed, but that has nothing whatsoever to do with the case Giraldi makes here, except to the extent that you speculate that it is motivation for presenting it.
In that sense, it is mere ad hominem.
An assertion that has nothing to do with Giraldi’s argument here.
I do not mean to say that all U.S. wars were the fruit of clear-headed thinking, indeed some weren't, but I am yet to be presented with a roster of such, waged by other great powers, never in question, never in fault nor folly. Quite so in the case of this particular piece. And I meant more the commentaries which inevitably call as home, Giraldi's corner.
Further, I must say the lines demarcating his various articles do get blurred in my view, each vying to outdo the previous in its single-minded reviling of a certain group. In those articles, should you feel disposed to search, you will find that infernal idea of which I speak.
Randal, simplicity tends to produce the correct answers. One might disagree with American policy; Neocon policy; or those of Zionism; or those of the Mafia. Let's not call them Jewish or Italian conspiracies, shall we?
And here’s some firsthand testimony from a non-American:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgt2J54iZOQ&t=130s
Gilad to these people is like showing the cross to the devil
The creation of a Jewish state in the middle of the Arab-Islamic world was pure insanity, both for the Jews and the United States, our “ally” as our bane. The creation of Israel was opposed by George Marshall, Dean Acheson, Dean Rusk, and others I’m sure (I’m hardly an expert on the matter). They knew what would happen, generally if not specifically: wars, terrorism, involving not only Israel but also the U.S. and it’s allies. Though I’m sure they didn’t envision 9/11 and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and much else, nor what will occur henceforth: the bombing and invasion and occupation of Iran?
Fair enough I suppose, but I reserve the right to point out the self-fulfilling nature of your objections to discussing that particular aspect of reality. You kowtow to an elite-imposed taboo that protects what is, at the least, one of the strongest pro-war lobbies from criticism, and thereby reinforce that taboo.
Your choice, I suppose, but your hysterical accusations against Giraldi remain both hysterical and based in your ideological dogma rather than in reality. Ok. Personally, I'm not a hippy so I tend to regard such drippy idealism as naïve nonsense. Especially as "solidarity and internationalism", far from being weapons against militarism, have in fact been dogmas used precisely to drive ahead one of the major strands of military interventionism, namely "R2P" and all the rest of the "humanitarian" interventionist nonsense.
Dream on, though. At least you can feel good about your own virtuous opposition to badwhite thinking whilst you ineffectually flap against the next war. Again, you try to reinforce your own desperate attempt to avoid recognising a real problem that you find ideologically difficult to acknowledge by waving your hands about other aspects of the problem.
Harsh criticism of AIPAC and related organizations for their substantial negative influence in the places where it does exist (like US promotion of Israeli settlement policy, which serves no immediate American interest), is appropriate and highly welcome. Claiming that “America’s Jews are Driving America’s Wars” is not, because (a) it isn’t true, (b) it’s bigoted, (c) it makes you look cranky and turns a lot of people off. Proposing to label people on TV by ethnicity (Kristol isn’t repellent because he’s Jewish) is similarly obnoxious.
It’s only the best weapon in the imperialist countries. In the targeted countries like Iran and North Korea, the best weapons (at least in the short term) are things like rockets, missiles, and hydrogen bombs (all of these are meant as deterrents, of course). I’m not entirely a hippy.
A colonial ideology like “R2P” isn’t an example of solidarity and internationalism anymore than its 19th century predecessors like “The White Man’s Burden” were.
It’s the dominant problem (or one of them). That ought to force a shift in priorities.
You may be tempted to make the point that not all Jews believe in the political program, which I would then retort with pointing out that in fact Kristol does. He's as politically Jewish as it comes.
I'd relent to your point for Jews who denounce Judaism. No others.
"The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. "
But presumably Haaretz's writer was just another unhinged bigot, in your view.
The United States, like all great powers, has in her history an unbroken record of wars preceding the rise of Neocons [not interchangeable with Jews]. That Jews in leadership positions have contributed to foreign policy [here in the U.S., as they did for various HMGs] is not in dispute; what is, is this infernal charge of a Jewish plan spanning millennia. You must've seen it here. No matter whether one subscribes to a reality-based worldview or otherwise, that charge, strips off agency from all others: a patently absurd position, which can only arise from Antisemitism.
I think you are ignoring that Haaretz article cited by Greg Bacon. I have to say I found it a bit shocking. I recall a Jewish editor friend who had been US correspondent for a major newspaper responding in 2003 to statements about the Jewishness of neo-cons noting that Rumsfeld and Cheney weren’t Jewish. I think it is hard to get away from groupthink (among Jewish neo-cons) as part of the disaster and that groupthink would include seeing no difference between US and Israeli interests in what it took, in missionary spirit, to sort out the undemocratic ME. Think of the way Australians and New Zealanders lined up to fight for the British Empire from the Boer War (and earlier) to WW2. Not exactly analagous but near enough.
I don’t understand the Trump opposition to the Iran deal. Do you?
Wars tend to advance military careers so it is a bit worrying that Trump seems to love generals in such an unbalanced way.
PG may ne a bit overboard in his suggestion (if I rightly infer it) that the neocons who seized the opportunity after 9/11 to grab the agenda for their own uniquely thought out agenda did so for Israel rather than America but is it possible to ignore the less highminded control of US politicians by AIPAC and similar lobby groups supported ny the money of people like Sheldon Adeldon? (A politician whose domestic policy positions have been bought by four or five domestic lobby groups is surely not going to leave his ME policy unsold).
Even if America decided to go to war against Iran on behalf of Israel, who is going to fight? Young white men, the majority of military men are becoming increasingly aware of the slow motion genocide being waged against them by Jews at home, right here in America. I don’t believe aggrieved white men are going to volunteer to fight and risk their lives fighting for a people that hate them and want them dead. Who fights then? Transsexuals, minorities and women?
You’re right….it’s hilarious watching the pathetic US proxy doing the jooie cultists’ bidding. Maybe Americans are just naturally subservient suck-butts and need someone to lead them around by the nose. And there is zero chance of an attack on Korea……nothing in it for the jooies so it won’t happen.
Three options.
Pick one.
1. Good-feel post (‘I am so enlightened”). Treat this post as idiotic. Makes you feel even better I guess.
2. Interested in topic but with 15 seconds attention span plus “I want it all NOW” plus “I deserve perfect life” Treat this post as idiotic too.
3. I am not a Christian.Not even religious….I guess. Maybe, if one wants a definition….agnostic wold work. Probably.
So, if you really want to understand it, well, you’ll need to dig into that a lot more. A…….lot……….more….
It’s simply….deep.
So, it’s 1 or 2 then.
His grandchildren are Jews. His money is entwined with Jews. His administration is staffed with Jews. His generals are also not impartial and independent – they are all Deep State players who willingly fight Israel’s battles. If they did not – they would have been purged long ago.
The whole trust of your comment is a lie – it is a ruse. Many may be Gentile – but they are not free and independent. There are NO unconstrained independent Gentile people in the US elite establishment – they all answer to the Jews agenda. Name one – name ten – name a hundred people who openly oppose the Jew scheme.
Those people live in terror of the Jews. They will all mouth the victim status of the Jews.
Have a look at what you wrote about Trump back on Election Day. Given that Trump having Jewish friends, family, and business partners was public information for decades, you must be colossally stupid. No wonder the Jews run everything, when their enemies are so lame.
Yes - you Jews are running things – but right into the ground. What craziness and chaos that is going on in today’s American culture is on YOU JEWS – you broke it - you own it!
Think Peace --- Art
Fair enough I suppose, but I reserve the right to point out the self-fulfilling nature of your objections to discussing that particular aspect of reality. You kowtow to an elite-imposed taboo that protects what is, at the least, one of the strongest pro-war lobbies from criticism, and thereby reinforce that taboo.
Your choice, I suppose, but your hysterical accusations against Giraldi remain both hysterical and based in your ideological dogma rather than in reality. Ok. Personally, I'm not a hippy so I tend to regard such drippy idealism as naïve nonsense. Especially as "solidarity and internationalism", far from being weapons against militarism, have in fact been dogmas used precisely to drive ahead one of the major strands of military interventionism, namely "R2P" and all the rest of the "humanitarian" interventionist nonsense.
Dream on, though. At least you can feel good about your own virtuous opposition to badwhite thinking whilst you ineffectually flap against the next war. Again, you try to reinforce your own desperate attempt to avoid recognising a real problem that you find ideologically difficult to acknowledge by waving your hands about other aspects of the problem.
I think Matt got off to a bad start with his rant against what he called a rant and now you have found him out waffling about solidarity and internationalism. You might also have pointed out unkindly his failure in basic logic as exemplified by the reference to Noam Chomsky as if PG eere saying that all Jews agreed.
Still, it would be good to know where Trump’s anti-Iran views come from.
Just a guess.
Peace.
As for how all the obsessively dishonest and irrational nonsense about Iran came to be mainstream in the US, I have in the past suggested the following as explaining the situation:
1. Undue political and media influence from Iran's regional rivals, Israel and Saudi Arabia, whose interests a paranoid US fear of Iran clearly serves;
2. Lingering soreness about the US getting some much-deserved payback from Iranians at the time of the hostage crisis, for decades of bloody interference in Iranian affairs;
3. Simple outrage at the sight of a medium sized developing country daring not to breathlessly ask "how high, sir?", when told to jump by Washington.
[To 2 can be added soreness about other occasions when the US has received some kickback against its own military aggression from Iran or Iran's allies, such as Lebanon, Iraq and most recently Syria.]
Also, one can look for people in Trump's family and close associates who are members of or have affiliations to the groups that have the strongest reasons to badmouth Iran - Israelis, jews who identify as pro-Israel, Saudis, sunni muslims in general.
I don't think there's any great mystery there.
Ignoring what we could say about your religion’s weirdness, and how easily Christian symbolism is explained, your “monotheism” is nothing to be proud of and especially in this comments section.
Monotheism is an analogy for World government. All relatively modern (within the past 5000 years or so for civilized tribes) concepts of god are analogies for Kingship or rulership.
God began from the concept of the tribal hero or leader, who evolved into an ethnic King either in reality or later myth, and then we had deified ancestor Kings as gods.
Later, when tribes had the opportunity to spread empire and rule other tribes, the deified ancestor king concept was unhitched from its tribal roots and the non-anthropomorphic and unknowable “sky god” was imagined so that the different tribes could believe in the same god without ethnic conflict. This much is even well explained on Wikipedia, if you know where to read.
Your god is fake, and not even legitimate insofar as religious anthropology is concerned. Most deifiied ancestor kings turned sky god would still have a racial connotation. Your sky god supposedly is one that originated from a mixed race tribe, which is laughable if there is supposed to be any notion of true spirituality linked to your god. That original spirituality, apart from any political imperialism, being inextricably linked to racial Kings, Heroes, and ancestors.
It doesn’t matter how much “weird” Kabbalah you invent to place yourselves at the foot of your World King, this phantasm is just that. Most people take medication for schizophrenia.
I can see ancestor veneration as a form of spirituality, because there are at least genes connecting the prayerful person to the deceased. But to worship a politically invented “unknowable” being in the hope that the world will do the same has to be a form of mental illness. If not mental illness, then its pure imperialism.
Last, let’s get real. You don’t actually worship a god, but the Sabbath; which is the result of your hopes for world imperialism that will have the rest of the world working while you do not. A master-slave relationship, yes?
Now if you could only get gentiles to always at least carry something in their pockets on Saturdays to represent work and so the Sabbath is not desecrated, while you wait for every Jew to eschew work two Saturdays in a row to mark the arrival of your world empire.
"White" implies a lack of detectable sub-saharan African and Arab genes if we are speaking about any tribe from Europe, the ME, or Africa. Racial Jews have both.
The statement that "Jews are White" is not only false insofar as they are concerned, but is also an implication that other Whites can have African genes but remain as White as Whites without them.
Jews are obsessed with outrunning their race-mixing shame, or in other words with outrunning the African gene, which is a large motivator behind their equality politics. They are essentially a race mixed tribe who couldn't deal with:
1. what they did in a race mixing context
2. what they did as justification for further race mixing or extinction
3. the spiritual (as per God's biblical edicts) implications of their race mixing
4. and the practical (HBD) ramifications of their race mixing.
So, in essence, we have a tribe who has long resigned themselves to creating a world wherein there is no better tribe than their race mixed tribe, where their race mixed tribe is somehow looked upon as god's tribe, and in which they survive as an inbred race mixed tribe.
They can never outrun their gene, and will always be sore about that fact. Everytime that you see a "Jew Fro", be reminded of their gene, what they claim about themselves, and their motivations.
That god's tribe is a race-mixed tribe is a ridiculous notion. God, as a concept, is both nature and a racial King (both concepts can be readily proven in historical religious studies - the "unknowable" god that Jews currently present to outsiders is a parallel to the mesopotamian AN, and other non-anthropomorphic sky god's that always come into existence when a tribe wants to rule multiple other tribes and therefore needs to depart from the racial King concept).
Most race mixed tribe's would come to the conclusion that either continued race mixing or fading into the good night would be reasonable outcomes for them. However, with this tribe we have a refusal to concede to their past sin and thus a demand for all other pure tribes to be destroyed so that they may thrive and rule.
The fact free wanking of a social isolate.
Quien es mas antisemítico?
Here, you are asking us to, for a moment, believe that Judaism isn’t a political program. It absolutely is. Therefore, it isn’t unreasonable to mention Jewishness in light of a Jew’s political commentary.
You may be tempted to make the point that not all Jews believe in the political program, which I would then retort with pointing out that in fact Kristol does. He’s as politically Jewish as it comes.
I’d relent to your point for Jews who denounce Judaism. No others.
The United States, like all great powers, has in her history an unbroken record of wars preceding the rise of Neocons [not interchangeable with Jews]. That Jews in leadership positions have contributed to foreign policy [here in the U.S., as they did for various HMGs] is not in dispute; what is, is this infernal charge of a Jewish plan spanning millennia. You must've seen it here. No matter whether one subscribes to a reality-based worldview or otherwise, that charge, strips off agency from all others: a patently absurd position, which can only arise from Antisemitism.
“Jews are prominently represented in all areas which required cognitive leadership.” Sam The Sham, comment # 156.
Oh well, was Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “thinking with his (cognitive) dick” when he had ZUSA military jet fly him & bride Louise Linton around Europe for their honeymoon?
Selah let ‘dem eat cake.
Not quite, though they wish. They do weasel in whenever possible though.
Follow the corruption money making, there is where you find them.
What is antisemitism and why should we accept your implication that it is de facto wrong?
Do you believe that anti-Aryanism is de facto wrong?
If Judaism has political goals, which it does as its central reason for existence, then are you in essence saying that fighting back against those political goals is de facto wrong (antisemitic)?
The fact free rebuttal of a propagandist.
Is there anything specific that you think you can adequately discuss or refute?
You may be tempted to make the point that not all Jews believe in the political program, which I would then retort with pointing out that in fact Kristol does. He's as politically Jewish as it comes.
I'd relent to your point for Jews who denounce Judaism. No others.
Well, Orthodox Judaism does have a political program in the sense that it desires the resurrection of the Davidic monarchy in Palestine in the post-Messianic age. But that won’t be for some time, I’m told, and besides, the most hardcore Orthodox Jews tend not to be Zionists, which is what you seem to be primarily worried about.
There are so many varieties of Orthodox Jew, even "hardcore variety", that it is impossible to make such sweeping statements. However, if a statement were to be made, I can tell you from lengthy first hand intimate experience that the majority are not anit-Zionist unless you are using anti-Zionism as a qualification for "hardcore".
If that's the case, then most Orthodox Jews are not "hardcore". But you could fool me, because everything that they do in life is directed and defined by their Judaism, from clothing, to food, to Shabbos, to dating and marriage, to education, etc.
For me, the biggest "things" to worry about are two (2).
One is the crooked elite secular (non-Orthodox) American Jews who staunchly support perpetual US wars for the creation of Greater Israel.
My (close) # 2 concern is the extremely (!) crooked Russian-Jewish oligarchs who lay in wait for their shot to replace President Vladimir Putin.
THANKS.
Not all Jews are Zionists, but actually, not all Jews are Jews. Demographically Orthodox Jews will eventually, possibly rather soon, overwhelm the other ‘styles’ of Jewishness. Orthodox Jews like the Satmar will likely be the future. So you should start listening to them now.
Still, it would be good to know where Trump's anti-Iran views come from.
Maybe some Persian honey wouldn’t let him grab her lady parts.
Just a guess.
Peace.
Steve Bannon and his supposed alt-right rag Breitbart are incredibly pro-Israel. I supposed it has something to do with its founder Andrew Breitbart being a Jew. Every time Trump or Nikki Haley says something nasty about Iran, you’ll get plenty of Breitbart commenters echoing their sentiment egging them on, you can tell by their inane comments many have no idea why they should hate Iran, other than Breitbart told them to. They’ve fully bought into the Breitbart narrative that Iran is evil and must be destroyed. The Trump fan boys/girls who continue to blindly support him despite all his betrayals are every bit as stupid as the libtards they claim to hate.
Still, it would be good to know where Trump's anti-Iran views come from.
“America’s Jews” reads, to me, like it refers to all Jews in America. At the very least, using the phrase indicates that one tends to see the differences among such a large group of people as unimportant enough to justify viewing them as a monolith rather than a diverse group of human beings who display wide variation in beliefs and behavior. I’d call that bigotry. If Giraldi would like to clarify, he’s free to do so.
It probably comes in part from a bigoted view of Islam and Muslims, one that collapses even such coarse-grained distinctions as the Sunni-Shia split, which makes him incapable of recognizing that the threat from “radical Islamic terror” comes overwhelmingly from Sunni jihadists, and essentially not at all from Shia. Resentment over the 1979 hostage crisis probably also plays a role. He no doubt remembers it, as it was on TV at the time quite a bit.
As for why Iran is so hated among other influential actors, the fact that it is an independent country that sits on a large amount of oil is no doubt the predominant factor. Veteran military and intelligence guys are no doubt still seething over losing such an important American ally as the Shah (same reason they hated Castro so much). The memory of the hostage crisis exacerbates this, as it probably does with Trump himself. And yes, the fact that Iran supplies Hezbollah, the major deterrent to Israeli aggression and colonialism, plays a role as well.
What? Are you really that sappy? What is “America” but its citizens which aspire to a life in pursuit of liberty, prosperity, and happiness? Let’s not indulge in wishy-washy nonsense.
I don’t know with great certainty whether American values, including her economic model, will persist for as long as Rome did – which was for 1400 years – mired in more wars per annum than the U.S ever has, but I am willing to wager that some version of the American construct will persist for a long time. I don’t see a superior alternative.
Just a guess.
Peace.
I think that he boxed himself in politically by opposing the agreement. Now that he is Prez he needs to stick to some of his rhetoric. There is no political downside to opposing the Iran deal.
I think the only real thing keeping us from making a move is that we know if we hit Iran, they will hit back, and this time it'll hurt. And this to me is the nightmare scenario:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XQan1qo8T4
Peace.
Clearly it is true, as Giraldi has demonstrated it by naming high profile and highly influential individuals involved in the driving, and you have not effectively contested his point. All you have done is point to other issues that you feel are more important in that driving. That’s fine as far as it goes, but it isn’t a refutation.
Again, this is your ideological dogma speaking and it has no relation to reality. Declaring it as “bigoted” merely because it offends your antiracist ideology is particularly absurd since Giraldi has adduced evidence to support his case whereas you have merely declared it anathema on principle. You should ponder who is the bigot here (clue – it isn’t Giraldi).
Again, you merely kowtow to the taboo that is one of the strongest weapons in the US militarist armoury. Taboos (political ones that are imposed in order to protect elites and their dogmas from attack) should be smashed, not meekly worshipped.
The proposal (tongue in cheek, of course, because of the inherent absurdity of expecting the US media of all groups to do any such thing) is to highlight the potential nationalist bias of a supposed expert on foreign policy who is presumably expounding the supposed benefits of a policy that just happens to benefit (as they see it) the country they feel loyalty to. Doesn’t seem particularly unreasonable when you put it that way.
Just like all those “drawbacks” of communist regimes around the world didn’t justify criticism of communism, because they “weren’t real communism”. I’m afraid R2P and “humanitarian” intervention are absolutely the very essence of “internationalism” and “solidarity”. You just don’t want to admit it because it calls your faith into question.
That’s your opinion. I think the quote from Haaretz linked in post 21 above better reflects the reality of the invasion of Iraq, at least – probably the single worst (most costly and most egregiously illegal and immoral) example of military interventionism in recent years:
“The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. ”
But presumably Haaretz’s writer was just another unhinged bigot, in your view.
The “messianic age” is a political program that the resurrection of the Davidic Monarchy is a part of. Getting the world to that Messianic time comprises the political actions to which I was referring.
There are so many varieties of Orthodox Jew, even “hardcore variety”, that it is impossible to make such sweeping statements. However, if a statement were to be made, I can tell you from lengthy first hand intimate experience that the majority are not anit-Zionist unless you are using anti-Zionism as a qualification for “hardcore”.
If that’s the case, then most Orthodox Jews are not “hardcore”. But you could fool me, because everything that they do in life is directed and defined by their Judaism, from clothing, to food, to Shabbos, to dating and marriage, to education, etc.
When did the Supreme Court have a majority of Jews on it? Total BS of course and do easy to check that it marks you ďown as afflicted by the Rothschilds-Own-Evetything madness whoch means everything you say had to be treated even more sceptically than most comments.
Good for the goose. This is what media, academia and the political classes ruled at the tip-top by folks of Jewish persuasion. Sorry, but I'll buy in when Palestinians have hiring preference in the Israeli government and economy. Oh, sorry, they can't even get in. I don't know why they don't take advantage of the pools of cheap labor from the West Bank, Gaza and so on? If it's good for us, why not them? They too create refugees..
I think this is what is considered a deep thinker in CA.
Just a guess.
Peace.
That’s very possibly a factor.
Just a guess.
Peace.
It comes from holding US embassy staff hostage for 400+ days in Tehran.
Iranians had every right to expel the Embassy staff, but Iranian leadership screwed up big time by allowing the hot headed students to take and hold Americans hostage that long. The hurt was compounded by the failed rescue attempt disaster.
Americans are non-vindictive and quite generous when victorious (e.g. Germany and Japan), but don’t take defeat and humiliation very well (e.g. Viet Nam).
Of course Americans, including Trump, only remember what was done to Americans, but conveniently forget that US&UK started it all when they overthrew the democratically elected Mosaddegh in 1953, installed the unelected Shah, trained SAVAK to torture Iranians for decades,…..and the rest is history, as they say.
Nevertheless, even though they were the wronged party, Iranian should have sent the entire embassy staff to the airport first day, swept the embassy for anything useful, then raise it to the ground. Sort of like what they did to the two US patrol boats that ‘accidentally’ invaded Iranian territorial waters. The US sailors were treated well, were fed, then quickly released. Incident closed.
All this “Jews this” and “Jews that” just feels simply not quite right.
Can’t really put my finger on it, but reminds me of blaming tobacco companies executives/marketing/sales people for smoking induced health issues.
Or, blaming food companies executives/marketing/sales people for being overweight.
Feels……disingenuous.
Jews rule media. Media is this/that.
Fine….don’t read/buy/watch/enjoy it.
Or, more likely….I do like that, and I do know it’s bad, but, I also do have that “Jews did it”. No blame on myself. None.
US itself was created by constant expansion, mostly by force of arms. Since its creation. Since The War of 1812.
Blaming Jews for all that is just……not correct.
Nobody disputes they are what they are.
Cynic would say they are just better in that then other competitors in the same game.
But, blaming post Cold War US foreign policy just on Jews is …wrong.
There is their portion of blame, of course.
But, there is a lot to blame other players too.
I guess that properly appointing the blame on all the players would be good.
Maybe starting with some of core US values wouldn’t be a bad idea?
Do you mean incorrect, or do you mean wrong?
I have an idea. Why don’t we all immediately stop listening to any Jews as it regards politics, banking, news, education, and any science other than math and physics.
the biggest war monger of them all was zero Jewish.
Dick Cheney
Someone explain to me how that happened ?????
from George Will to Tony Blair, Paul Ryan to Marco Rubio, they're feces-eaters and they'll do *anything* for their bag of thirty shekels - (access to little boys from war-torn regions for Lindsey Graham, television time for John McCain, political power for Paul Ryan)
many of the Jewish neocons at least have some shred of dignity, as their treachery is at least intended to benefit their own tribe. But the goyim who serve Israel are lower than snail slime on the scale of abased human depravities. Marco would eat the **** literally out of Sheldon Adelson's *** for a chance to be potus. Same for Jeb and all the other goyim feces feasters.
it is because guys like Paul Ryan are utterly without a shred of human integrity or dignity that they've been anointed to serve the tribe.
Still, it would be good to know where Trump's anti-Iran views come from.
Good point – missed that one. Disappointing to have done so, since it’s such a common feature of the spurious antiracist critique.
Do normal American views in an American Presidential candidate particularly require explaining? In Trump’s case they go back to before his candidacy, so it’s not just a result of the preponderance of anti-Iranian zealots around him now.
As for how all the obsessively dishonest and irrational nonsense about Iran came to be mainstream in the US, I have in the past suggested the following as explaining the situation:
1. Undue political and media influence from Iran’s regional rivals, Israel and Saudi Arabia, whose interests a paranoid US fear of Iran clearly serves;
2. Lingering soreness about the US getting some much-deserved payback from Iranians at the time of the hostage crisis, for decades of bloody interference in Iranian affairs;
3. Simple outrage at the sight of a medium sized developing country daring not to breathlessly ask “how high, sir?”, when told to jump by Washington.
[To 2 can be added soreness about other occasions when the US has received some kickback against its own military aggression from Iran or Iran's allies, such as Lebanon, Iraq and most recently Syria.]
Also, one can look for people in Trump’s family and close associates who are members of or have affiliations to the groups that have the strongest reasons to badmouth Iran – Israelis, jews who identify as pro-Israel, Saudis, sunni muslims in general.
I don’t think there’s any great mystery there.
Much more.We "discussed" that in some other threads, and, of course, disagreed.Maybe we can call your version "moral".
Mine could be called "cynical".But, again, since 1812, when one looks at US foreign policy, looks to me as leaning more towards "cynical" than "moral".So, in this case, Iran, I believe what really drives towards the war is US national interest.
"Jewish/Zionist/Israel connection" is secondary there, just riding an opportunity.
Or at least that’s what they tell the goys they want to die for Isreal.
I don't know with great certainty whether American values, including her economic model, will persist for as long as Rome did - which was for 1400 years - mired in more wars per annum than the U.S ever has, but I am willing to wager that some version of the American construct will persist for a long time. I don't see a superior alternative.
How did you get “sappy” from what I said? I’d call your statement sappy, and the statement of mine you quoted the opposite of sappy.
Giraldi is correct. There must be a situation whereby those with a personal [pro or con] relationship with any foreign country be recused from holding any policy position. Even those elected to serve in the Congress and vote for disbursement of taxes for any foreign country with which there is a family or ethnic relationship shall not be qualified to vote. Tax dollars must be objectively voted for the benefit of the interests of the U.S. This does not restrict first amendment rights or the selection of those elected. These restrictions shall apply to every U.S. citizen regardless of race or religion. U.S. tax dollars are currently awarded on the basis of those receiving campaign contributions which contributes to corruption. Furthermore, it denies U.S. citizens benefits from their own taxes.
The entire news media is corrupt as well as Hollywood. Moreover, citizens must begin to sue in Federal courts when they can prove that a group, such as AIPAC or the ADL, is seeking punishment or actually instigated punishment because a U.S. citizen has exercised the right to freely object to serving the interests of any particular foreign country. If it is lawful and within our constitutional rights to criticize our own country, it is indeed lawful to criticize any country on this earth, Israel included!
Or hasbarists and their xian Zionist sidekicks, especially those with PEA (Philosophical Evangelical Atheist) brains.
If the Iranian threat against Israel is fake, why do the American Jews want to go to war against Iran?
I was kidding of course, but I agree with you here. As well as the fact that both Israel and Saudi have his ear – those are the two main places where this foreign policy nonsense of no-negotiating-with-the-iranis-or-you-are-a-hitler-appeaser comes from. And now that anti-Russian sentiment has been hyped up and because Iran is becoming closer to Russia, it’s just that much easier to pull off the chest-thumping (no political downsides as you said).
I think the only real thing keeping us from making a move is that we know if we hit Iran, they will hit back, and this time it’ll hurt. And this to me is the nightmare scenario:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XQan1qo8T4
Peace.
It’s not the Jews
The real reason behind America’s wars is the very american idolatry of egalitarianism and democracy
An advisor to Woodrow Wilson hoped that WW1 will finally put european monarchies to rest. League of Nations was situated in Geneva. Lincoln said: “No man is good enough to govern another man without the other’s consent.”. This need to democratize the world is pre-neocon, neocons could only take advantage of it
Since american elites reason only in terms of Equality and Democracy, once you achieve those aims in your country, then you naturally shift your attention to foreign affairs and try to extend those ideas there
If Israel wasn’t perceived as “democratic”, then it wouldn’t get american support
Haaretz wrote in that year:
"In the course of the past year, a new belief has emerged in the town: the belief in war against Iraq. That ardent faith was disseminated by a small group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives, almost all of them Jewish, almost all of them intellectuals (a partial list: Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, William Kristol, Eliot Abrams, Charles Krauthammer), people who are mutual friends and cultivate one another and are convinced that political ideas are a major driving force of history."
That paragraph is not incorrect, even if it is not the full story. Can you not conceive that the undoubted "prominent representation" (at least) in the area of foreign policy, and the evident tilt of that foreign policy towards wars that appear to be in the interests of Israel (or at any rate the interests of Israel as they are seen by those prominent representatives), could create a justified concern in a reasonable opponent of US military interventionism that US policy in that area is being pushed in the wrong direction by a powerful group whose loyalties are at least conflicted?
Can you not accept that dual loyalty could ever be a legitimate concern for those who don't like the way US policy is pushed by the "prominent representation" you are prepared to admit to?
Can you not accept that "dual loyalty" is a perfectly legitimate suspicion to raise against anyone with clear nationalist or religious ties to a foreign country? Indeed, but that has nothing whatsoever to do with the case Giraldi makes here, except to the extent that you speculate that it is motivation for presenting it.
In that sense, it is mere ad hominem. An assertion that has nothing to do with Giraldi's argument here.
I said as much. Krauthammer & Co were instrumental, but they were hardly the lead pieces in the orchestra.
I can conceive it and indeed concede it, that Kristol & Co were influential. A president’s policy is ultimately his own and various interests always seek to align themselves with it, perhaps gaining in other sundry concerns. But the recent wars had many promoters, GWB, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Powell, Rice to name a few. I am deeply sceptical of the notion that these wars were conceived on Israel’s behalf. I am further amused, if not troubled, by this idea that Jews in this country are steadfast in their support of Israel as a monolithic bloc. You’d be hard-pressed to find a group more given to argument and disagreement. But, as in Britain, to call into question loyalties of U.S. Jews, would be to give succour to a favourite falsehood of the fringe. American Jews no more support the state of Israel than do the gentile citizenry.
I do not mean to say that all U.S. wars were the fruit of clear-headed thinking, indeed some weren’t, but I am yet to be presented with a roster of such, waged by other great powers, never in question, never in fault nor folly.
Quite so in the case of this particular piece. And I meant more the commentaries which inevitably call as home, Giraldi’s corner.
Further, I must say the lines demarcating his various articles do get blurred in my view, each vying to outdo the previous in its single-minded reviling of a certain group. In those articles, should you feel disposed to search, you will find that infernal idea of which I speak.
Randal, simplicity tends to produce the correct answers. One might disagree with American policy; Neocon policy; or those of Zionism; or those of the Mafia. Let’s not call them Jewish or Italian conspiracies, shall we?
Still good tho :-)
Care to provide a few examples of these so called giants?
As for how all the obsessively dishonest and irrational nonsense about Iran came to be mainstream in the US, I have in the past suggested the following as explaining the situation:
1. Undue political and media influence from Iran's regional rivals, Israel and Saudi Arabia, whose interests a paranoid US fear of Iran clearly serves;
2. Lingering soreness about the US getting some much-deserved payback from Iranians at the time of the hostage crisis, for decades of bloody interference in Iranian affairs;
3. Simple outrage at the sight of a medium sized developing country daring not to breathlessly ask "how high, sir?", when told to jump by Washington.
[To 2 can be added soreness about other occasions when the US has received some kickback against its own military aggression from Iran or Iran's allies, such as Lebanon, Iraq and most recently Syria.]
Also, one can look for people in Trump's family and close associates who are members of or have affiliations to the groups that have the strongest reasons to badmouth Iran - Israelis, jews who identify as pro-Israel, Saudis, sunni muslims in general.
I don't think there's any great mystery there.
Well, I think you are correct in all that but you stopped short of full explanation.
There is more, IMHO, in (possible) war with Iran then above and Jewish/Zionist/Israel connection”.
Much more.
We “discussed” that in some other threads, and, of course, disagreed.
Maybe we can call your version “moral”.
Mine could be called “cynical”.
But, again, since 1812, when one looks at US foreign policy, looks to me as leaning more towards “cynical” than “moral”.
So, in this case, Iran, I believe what really drives towards the war is US national interest.
“Jewish/Zionist/Israel connection” is secondary there, just riding an opportunity.
The Iranian threat against the US is fake but Israel keeps insisting that it is real, which is a lie. American Jews want to go to war on behalf of Israel because their fundamental loyalty is to Israel, not to the US. Does that describe you Mark?
Say what you want about Judaism, but at least we’re a monotheistic religion. One G-d. No footnotes. No loopholes. Christianity? Not so much.
The Christian god is a mega universal god seeking peace for all — not a puny tiny, one tribe god – a god that exhibits himself in Israel, a nation of haters and terrorists.
Our Christian god is hopeful and merciful seeking peace for all of humanity. The Jew god favors one tribe. The Christian god is moving humanity to peace – the Jew god to division, hate, chaos and war.
The Jew god exhibits himself in Israel. He champions apartheid, summery killing, torture, detention without trial, squatting, gross unfair internal wars against defenseless people, and endless waring attacks on its neighbors. “By deception it makes war.”
Clearly the pip squeak tribal Jew god is immoral and inferior.
Think Peace — Art
"Summery" should be "summary".
"Waring" should be "warring".
Shalom,
Sherm
…or something, yeah, a foreskin.
Of course I had to allow scripts from truetorahjews.org in order to comment.
So much for Unz.
Can't really put my finger on it, but reminds me of blaming tobacco companies executives/marketing/sales people for smoking induced health issues.
Or, blaming food companies executives/marketing/sales people for being overweight.
Feels......disingenuous.
Jews rule media. Media is this/that.
Fine....don't read/buy/watch/enjoy it.
Or, more likely....I do like that, and I do know it's bad, but, I also do have that "Jews did it". No blame on myself. None.
US itself was created by constant expansion, mostly by force of arms. Since its creation. Since The War of 1812.
Blaming Jews for all that is just......not correct.
Nobody disputes they are what they are.
Cynic would say they are just better in that then other competitors in the same game.
But, blaming post Cold War US foreign policy just on Jews is ...wrong.
There is their portion of blame, of course.
But, there is a lot to blame other players too.
I guess that properly appointing the blame on all the players would be good.
Maybe starting with some of core US values wouldn't be a bad idea?
Straightforward ideas, hardly disputable. Good comment.
“Drives” implies it’s the predominant factor. And anyway, Giraldi’s list doesn’t include a single person who is actually in the Trump administration. Most of the people (Frum, Boot, et al.) he lists are in fact harsh critics of Trump (for mostly bad reasons, imo), whose influence on his administration is doubtful. My list (Mattis, McMaster, etc.) was, on the other hand, entirely made up of people currently (or formerly, in the case of Flynn and Bannon), in the administration. Who do you think is more likely to be driving the push behind war?
The top brass of the U.S. military is one of the prime factors behind confrontation with not only Iran, but Russia (even more dangerously). These guys have been prepping for the Big One since their days at West Point. And as anti-Semites love pointing out, the number of Jews in the military (and especially the top ranks) is negligible.
Why is the Trump administration and Congress about to sell heavy weaponry to the junta in Ukraine, that has ties to anti-Semitic nationalists? Who is the more anti-Jewish party in that conflict, Ukraine or Russia? Putin has good relations with Israel and with Jewish (and non-Jewish) Russian oligarchs. If the Jews back Ukraine over Russia, they must be stupid. How is it then that they have so much influence?
This (unlike “America’s Jews are Driving America’s Wars”) isn’t ipso facto anti-Semitic, but it’s a gross exaggeration. The main “drivers” of that war were Cheney and Rumsfeld, neither of whom were Jewish.
Yes – the Gentiles, Cheney and Rumsfeld, were signatories to the Zionist Jew neocon screed the PNAC (Project for a New American Century). Why is a mystery to me.
Again, the Jews supplied the political and media muscle to do Iraq and Afghanistan. YOU Jews own 9/11 and the Iraq war.
Think Peace --- Art
How many Christians are not Zionists? They all worship the Jewish god YHWH. They all worship his putative son Yeshua. The majority believe ole Yeshua is coming back to fight off that evil old (and also Jewish) Satan. Furthermore, they believe this great title bout must occur in – yessiree – the “holy land” (i.e. Israel/Zion/Jerusalem).
The irony here is perhaps the greatest. The Jew blaming is almost Stormfront level while the commenters pound their translated Hebrew books and whinge that the Jews are conspiring against them. They are far more brainwashed than any communist AntiFa type. “None are so blind as those who refuse to see” and all that. Worshipping some random Jewish bastard who became a handyman or some random desert cave dwelling Jew with vivid hallucinations is exactly the same as the Jews’ worship of a lunatic who talks to god from a mountaintop (or his LDS successor).
IF there’s a Jew conspiracy it’s a couple thousand years old at this point and half the planet is part of it.
Protestantism has always had a heretical standpoint on the jews.
Catholic and Orthodox are NOT Zionist.In fact, please take a read of the Civilta Cattolica article I posted above and you will see that the church is intimately connected to resusting jewish power, as jewish power leads eventually to the rise of the antichrist. Also, search for John Chrysostom 'Against the Jews' to understand how Christianity and the Jews are absolutely opposites.Christian Zionism will likely morph into the religion of the antichrist, becoming THE most deadly heresy. http://originsofman.angelfire.com/pdf/jqseg2.pdf
So what? There’s nothing wrong with ‘antisemitism’.
And do pay attention Zionist, you and those like you are being found out, read the article.
Keep on sweating, The Big ’6M’ Lie is next.
Still owning you.
Oh well, was Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "thinking with his (cognitive) dick" when he had ZUSA military jet fly him & bride Louise Linton around Europe for their honeymoon?
Selah let 'dem eat cake.
“Jews are prominently represented in all areas which required cognitive leadership.”
Not quite, though they wish. They do weasel in whenever possible though.
Follow the corruption money making, there is where you find them.
The owmer of the stinky quotation you posted is Sam The Sham Shama... not me!
Retreat to my comment and you'll see?
Otherwise your advice to "follow the corrupt money trail" can lead explorers to find out about the Bantustan Solution for American citizens who are opposed to the undercover Talmud golden rule which is to NEVER HELP THOSE WE GRANT 'TOUGH LOVE' TO BE FREE & ESCAPE FROM US.
Post scriptum: Originally, Friedrich Von Hugel said something like that. Uh, Hugel is with an umlaut "u."
THANKS Wally!
Matt,
For me, the biggest “things” to worry about are two (2).
One is the crooked elite secular (non-Orthodox) American Jews who staunchly support perpetual US wars for the creation of Greater Israel.
My (close) # 2 concern is the extremely (!) crooked Russian-Jewish oligarchs who lay in wait for their shot to replace President Vladimir Putin.
THANKS.
First post … Hasbara? I wonder how much they get paid for a five-minute s(troll) and response on a website.
---
As you know I had high hopes of Trump, based mostly on my wishful thinking about his dog-whistles. Now I am mostly inclined to view him in terms appropriate to the sell-out to the Judaic world order detailed by Petras in his recent article on Who Rules America.
The main serious person I know of who continues to harbour hopes about Trump's hidden agenda is Mark Glenn of The Ugly Truth.
I had shared with you my opinion that the anti-Iran bluster was just that, given that Russia is Iran's strategic partner. But lately I concluded that it was probably just dangerous Judaic policy. A recent editorial essay in Rothschild's Economist has given me pause. The article strongly opposes taking on the nuclear pact with Iran. So what are the mega-Jews concerned about? Maybe Trump intends to lever Iran into nuclear status. Their leadership says that's what will happen. Trump, like Bannon with his absurd affirmations of allegiance to Judeo-Christian civilisation, might be loving the Jews to death. A nuclear armed Iran might very well be what humanity needs. And America as well. Just a thought.
https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21728896-it-right-worry-about-irans-growing-influence-trump-administration-may-be-about
I know this will not convince you. That's okay. It's just a possibility. But keep it tucked away in a recess of your head for future reference.
---
If Iran gives every indication of proceeding with nuclear arming, once the US leaves it no alternative, it would require a nuclear umbrella until such time as it could defend itself. That might come from Russian or Chinese nukes under the rubric of SCO. Like American nukes in Turkey and Germany, these could be put at the disposal of the Iranis without violating the Non-Proliferarion Treaty, or at least no more than the American nukes under foreign control do.
You plaster Beware of BS all over your comment by showing yourself afflicted with the Rothschilds-Own-Everything Disease. You really ought to be looking out for Keyser Sõze you know. The Agnelli interest in The Economist is the biggest one since the Pearson group sold out. But you might have called it the Quaker Economist because of the Cadbury family instead of Rothschild’s Economist and caused real confusion…
Zionist sedition in the US is integral to the federal diversity and inclusion scheme.
The diversity scheme is entitlement supremacy of protected class groups, and Zionist are a de facto protected class group in the US.
If you desire to rid the US of Zionist and neocon influence in the US, you would first need to dismantle their victim cult-promoting diversity scheme.
Return to equal protection of the laws as specified in the US constitution.
Feminist are entitled by law because of presumed Male oppression
Jewish are entitled by law because of presumed Gentile oppression
Queers are entitled by law because of presumed Straight oppression
Muslims are entitled by law because of presumed Christian oppression
Disabled are entitled by law because of presumed Healthy oppression
Afro-blacks are entitled by law because of presumed White oppression
Latinos are entitled by law because of presumed Gringo oppression
Hispanics are entitled by law because of presumed Gringo oppression
Military Veterans are entitled by law because of presumed Militia oppression
Native Americans are entitled by law because of presumed Paleface oppression
Asians are entitled by law because of presumed Occidental oppression
International Socialist are entitled by law because of presumed Local Government oppression
Social Justice Crony Capitalist are entitled by law because of presumed Honest Businessmen oppression
Zionist-Neocons are entitled by law because of presumed Anti-Fascist oppression
Bill Clinton was the first black president.
Donald Trump is the first Jewish president.
Here is what I wrote then:
I am a Christian and therefor I am hopeful. I was hopeful then and I am hopeful now. No question but that Trump is negatively influenced by his Jew connections. He very well may stupidly kill the Iran nuke treaty, but that does not mean war. Until NKorea is settled, no war is going to happen with Iran.
Yes – you Jews are running things – but right into the ground. What craziness and chaos that is going on in today’s American culture is on YOU JEWS – you broke it – you own it!
Think Peace — Art
No more philosophical, Arts? What happen? Did'ja respond to the altar call this last Sunday and get right with Jesus?
Anti Zionist Jews.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neturei_Karta
Http://www.truetorahjews.org
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro explains the reasons why Orthodox Jews do not serve in the Israeli army
http://www.truetorahjews.org/images/rabbishapirovideo.mp4
Maybe Mr Unz could include some 'true' Jews amoung his commentators.
There are also secular Jewish anti Zionists.
Very interesting film and commentary.
In fact, there are Orthodox who firmly support the state of Israel, including Orthodox who have immigrated to Israel.
One comment that Rabbi Shapiro made was that the Israeli military didn’t need or want the Orthodox Yeshiva students. If true, the question or drafting Yeshiva students becomes a matter of internal Israeli policy, to be determined by the political process in Israel. If so, what can the effect of a rally in New York, USA be? Are the Orthodox trying to influence US pressure on Israel? Why should the government of Israel listen to New York Orthodox at all?
As far as the internal politics of Israel, many of the people on this thread see Israel as the racist aggressor in the Middle East, pressuring the US to cause chaos and destruction in the area.
I’m an American Firster, but I do support the existence of Israel. I think it’s the responsibility of Israel, and not the US to maintain the existence of Israel. I fully support the commenter who wanted to do away with dual ciizenship. A citizen can have only one primary loyalty. This extends to dual citizenship with Israel, Mexico, Iran, or Hungary (though I have much sympathy with Hungarian citizens).
The government of Israel wants the character of Israel to be Jewish (although Rabbi Shapiro would argue, not TOO Jewish. That’s an internal Israeli affair, on which I wish to have no influence. In my opinion, any state that wishes to maintain its existence will have to pursue policies that could be termed as racist. Like, the US totally excluding Muslims from further immigration. Racist perhaps, and totally necessary. But, the US should not become involved in the internal affairs of other countries. And yes, that means stopping US foreign aid to Israel.
As far as the 2003 attack on Iraq being a result of Jewish dual loyalists: it’s possible. But, if so, let me point out that whatever influence the Jewish neocons had on the Iraqi attack was the stupidest ever. In fact, Jewish popular opinion tends, in my opinion, to be extremely stupid and self-destructive. In 2003, there were at least two states in the Middle East very hostile to Israel: Iraq and Iran. Who was the biggest enemy of Iran: Iraq. So, was taking out Iraq as a country helpful to Israel? Now, Iran is no longer facing Iraq, which had the population, and is only facing Saudi Arabia, which has only money and mercenaries. Was Israel a net beneficiary? So, if the neocons were acting out of Israel’s interest and not the US’s, they were being extremely stupid. I do consider neocons to be stupid, but that’s the point.
Looking at Jewish US popular opinion, Jews voted 70% for Obama and almost the same proportion for Hillary in 2016. Is it in the interest of US Jews to bring in more Muslims? More Muslims in Sweden and France have made parts of those countries unbearable for the Jews, who favored the open border policies. If you look on the websites of Jewish organizations in the US, you’ll see almost universal horror at the very mild travel exclusions of the Trump Presidency. Whatever Jewish influence there is, runs directly counter to the real interests of Jewish US citizens.
Someone mentioned that Israel itself is instituting ideological tests for aliya, or Jewish immigration to Israel. I think this is a sensible policy for Israel. If Israel wishes to maintain its character, the immigrants should reflect the ideological and cultural identity of the current population. But, I wish to make that an internal policy of Israel through, at a minimum, ceasing foreign aid to Israel and doing away with dual citizenship.
Peace.
For me, the biggest "things" to worry about are two (2).
One is the crooked elite secular (non-Orthodox) American Jews who staunchly support perpetual US wars for the creation of Greater Israel.
My (close) # 2 concern is the extremely (!) crooked Russian-Jewish oligarchs who lay in wait for their shot to replace President Vladimir Putin.
THANKS.
As Russian and Ukrainian anti-Semites are constantly pointing out, Putin gets along quite well some Jewish oligarchs. He doesn’t get along so well with others. The same can be said for the non-Jewish ones.
any thought or person that a Jew doesn't like
"The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. "
But presumably Haaretz's writer was just another unhinged bigot, in your view.
This comment was meant in reply.
After looking into the matter, I see that, even though many past presidents and now Donald Trump have promised to defend Israel if attacked and to treat Israel as any other American ally, America has no formal defense treaty with Israel. It would seem that a president who guarantees the security of another nation without first negotiating a formal treaty that is ratified by the Senate is acting unconstitutionally and should be threatened with impeachment if he persists in the matter.
We don't need no stinking treaty. Treaties are frequently discarded or broken.
Not so with unshakeable bonds between kindred peoples.
In the lowest point in American history, congress dishonored the president, and grovelingly gave Netanyahu 29 standing ovations.
Shame Shame Shame!
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. The idea "no formal defense treaty with Israel" is meaningless - it is a flat out lie like Israel and nukes.
Yes - you Jews are running things – but right into the ground. What craziness and chaos that is going on in today’s American culture is on YOU JEWS – you broke it - you own it!
Think Peace --- Art
I am a Christian and therefor I am hopeful.
No more philosophical, Arts? What happen? Did’ja respond to the altar call this last Sunday and get right with Jesus?
The top brass of the U.S. military is one of the prime factors behind confrontation with not only Iran, but Russia (even more dangerously). These guys have been prepping for the Big One since their days at West Point. And as anti-Semites love pointing out, the number of Jews in the military (and especially the top ranks) is negligible.
Why is the Trump administration and Congress about to sell heavy weaponry to the junta in Ukraine, that has ties to anti-Semitic nationalists? Who is the more anti-Jewish party in that conflict, Ukraine or Russia? Putin has good relations with Israel and with Jewish (and non-Jewish) Russian oligarchs. If the Jews back Ukraine over Russia, they must be stupid. How is it then that they have so much influence? This (unlike "America's Jews are Driving America's Wars") isn't ipso facto anti-Semitic, but it's a gross exaggeration. The main "drivers" of that war were Cheney and Rumsfeld, neither of whom were Jewish.
This (unlike “America’s Jews are Driving America’s Wars”) isn’t ipso facto anti-Semitic, but it’s a gross exaggeration. The main “drivers” of that war were Cheney and Rumsfeld, neither of whom were Jewish.
Yes – the Gentiles, Cheney and Rumsfeld, were signatories to the Zionist Jew neocon screed the PNAC (Project for a New American Century). Why is a mystery to me.
Again, the Jews supplied the political and media muscle to do Iraq and Afghanistan. YOU Jews own 9/11 and the Iraq war.
Think Peace — Art
America has no formal defense treaty with Israel
We don’t need no stinking treaty. Treaties are frequently discarded or broken.
Not so with unshakeable bonds between kindred peoples.
Speaking of the Protocols, on another thread you claimed to have ordered the book from Amazon, and promised to report on your thoughts when you had read it. Did you?
By way of a reminder: http://www.unz.com/article/international-campaign-is-criminalizing-criticism-of-israel-as-antisemitism/#comment-1890518
I have it in my possession, read about a third, with the intervening showers, and can report that a merry read it isn't. More on it, once I complete the task.
actually it’s rather anti-Semitic for you to even ask that question.
of course it’s only anti-Semitism!
why else would someone criticize serial wars for Israel, torture and genocide?!
I can’t believe you would even suggest something so anti-Semitic as if anyone who criticizes some of the things some Jews do are motivated by anything other than an evil and irrational hatred of all Jews simply because they’re Jews
we may have to send you back to the ADL re-education center for expressing such egregious sentiments
I do not mean to say that all U.S. wars were the fruit of clear-headed thinking, indeed some weren't, but I am yet to be presented with a roster of such, waged by other great powers, never in question, never in fault nor folly. Quite so in the case of this particular piece. And I meant more the commentaries which inevitably call as home, Giraldi's corner.
Further, I must say the lines demarcating his various articles do get blurred in my view, each vying to outdo the previous in its single-minded reviling of a certain group. In those articles, should you feel disposed to search, you will find that infernal idea of which I speak.
Randal, simplicity tends to produce the correct answers. One might disagree with American policy; Neocon policy; or those of Zionism; or those of the Mafia. Let's not call them Jewish or Italian conspiracies, shall we?
He’s an educated man. He knows that Jews have been accused of disloyalty to the state a hundred years before Israel even existed; even before emancipation in Europe. Why do you have to use inflammatory language like that? Why not just call them war mongers or extremist hawks? It’s not like if the Jews dropped out they wouldn’t be replaced by non-Jews.
In fact, there are Orthodox who firmly support the state of Israel, including Orthodox who have immigrated to Israel.
One comment that Rabbi Shapiro made was that the Israeli military didn't need or want the Orthodox Yeshiva students. If true, the question or drafting Yeshiva students becomes a matter of internal Israeli policy, to be determined by the political process in Israel. If so, what can the effect of a rally in New York, USA be? Are the Orthodox trying to influence US pressure on Israel? Why should the government of Israel listen to New York Orthodox at all?
As far as the internal politics of Israel, many of the people on this thread see Israel as the racist aggressor in the Middle East, pressuring the US to cause chaos and destruction in the area.
I'm an American Firster, but I do support the existence of Israel. I think it's the responsibility of Israel, and not the US to maintain the existence of Israel. I fully support the commenter who wanted to do away with dual ciizenship. A citizen can have only one primary loyalty. This extends to dual citizenship with Israel, Mexico, Iran, or Hungary (though I have much sympathy with Hungarian citizens).
The government of Israel wants the character of Israel to be Jewish (although Rabbi Shapiro would argue, not TOO Jewish. That's an internal Israeli affair, on which I wish to have no influence. In my opinion, any state that wishes to maintain its existence will have to pursue policies that could be termed as racist. Like, the US totally excluding Muslims from further immigration. Racist perhaps, and totally necessary. But, the US should not become involved in the internal affairs of other countries. And yes, that means stopping US foreign aid to Israel.
As far as the 2003 attack on Iraq being a result of Jewish dual loyalists: it's possible. But, if so, let me point out that whatever influence the Jewish neocons had on the Iraqi attack was the stupidest ever. In fact, Jewish popular opinion tends, in my opinion, to be extremely stupid and self-destructive. In 2003, there were at least two states in the Middle East very hostile to Israel: Iraq and Iran. Who was the biggest enemy of Iran: Iraq. So, was taking out Iraq as a country helpful to Israel? Now, Iran is no longer facing Iraq, which had the population, and is only facing Saudi Arabia, which has only money and mercenaries. Was Israel a net beneficiary? So, if the neocons were acting out of Israel's interest and not the US's, they were being extremely stupid. I do consider neocons to be stupid, but that's the point.
Looking at Jewish US popular opinion, Jews voted 70% for Obama and almost the same proportion for Hillary in 2016. Is it in the interest of US Jews to bring in more Muslims? More Muslims in Sweden and France have made parts of those countries unbearable for the Jews, who favored the open border policies. If you look on the websites of Jewish organizations in the US, you'll see almost universal horror at the very mild travel exclusions of the Trump Presidency. Whatever Jewish influence there is, runs directly counter to the real interests of Jewish US citizens.
Someone mentioned that Israel itself is instituting ideological tests for aliya, or Jewish immigration to Israel. I think this is a sensible policy for Israel. If Israel wishes to maintain its character, the immigrants should reflect the ideological and cultural identity of the current population. But, I wish to make that an internal policy of Israel through, at a minimum, ceasing foreign aid to Israel and doing away with dual citizenship.
Hey RonaldB,
This is not racist. Islam is not a race – it is a religion. To exclude Muslims would be to exclude whites (like Bosnians) as well as Blacks (like Senegalese).
Agreed, I wouldn’t hire them to be janitors, they seem inept at everything (especially foreseeing the results of their actions) except at making messes other people have to clean up.
Peace.
As much as I admire Mr. Giraldi, when he mentioned an elderly man at the beginning of his article it shows the irony of the situation that I will expand upon. That Mr. Giraldi has, with the passing of time, become more bold in exposing ‘The Lobby’ and speaking the truth is great but it seems that you have to be of a certain age to feel less threatened by the pernicious tentacles of the ‘Cabal’. Younger people have (need) to take up the baton.
Another Irony is that most American Nationalists have something in common with some far left groups in their anti Zionist ideology although I thing that the left groups could be more easily bought off.
Expose Israel and Zionism NOW!!!
Let’s be honest, that promise to defend Israel is coerced out of the American political system.
In the lowest point in American history, congress dishonored the president, and grovelingly gave Netanyahu 29 standing ovations.
Shame Shame Shame!
Think Peace — Art
p.s. The idea “no formal defense treaty with Israel” is meaningless – it is a flat out lie like Israel and nukes.
of course it's only anti-Semitism!
why else would someone criticize serial wars for Israel, torture and genocide?!
I can't believe you would even suggest something so anti-Semitic as if anyone who criticizes some of the things some Jews do are motivated by anything other than an evil and irrational hatred of all Jews simply because they're Jews
we may have to send you back to the ADL re-education center for expressing such egregious sentiments
Why don’t you and Arts throw in together, Hell, see if you can get the woodchuck to help, and come up with a coherent comment?
Dick Cheney
Someone explain to me how that happened ?????
the most contemptible Zionists are always the goyim.
from George Will to Tony Blair, Paul Ryan to Marco Rubio, they’re feces-eaters and they’ll do *anything* for their bag of thirty shekels – (access to little boys from war-torn regions for Lindsey Graham, television time for John McCain, political power for Paul Ryan)
many of the Jewish neocons at least have some shred of dignity, as their treachery is at least intended to benefit their own tribe. But the goyim who serve Israel are lower than snail slime on the scale of abased human depravities. Marco would eat the **** literally out of Sheldon Adelson’s *** for a chance to be potus. Same for Jeb and all the other goyim feces feasters.
it is because guys like Paul Ryan are utterly without a shred of human integrity or dignity that they’ve been anointed to serve the tribe.
Jonathan, is that you?
Yup, and it precedes even that!
Can't really put my finger on it, but reminds me of blaming tobacco companies executives/marketing/sales people for smoking induced health issues.
Or, blaming food companies executives/marketing/sales people for being overweight.
Feels......disingenuous.
Jews rule media. Media is this/that.
Fine....don't read/buy/watch/enjoy it.
Or, more likely....I do like that, and I do know it's bad, but, I also do have that "Jews did it". No blame on myself. None.
US itself was created by constant expansion, mostly by force of arms. Since its creation. Since The War of 1812.
Blaming Jews for all that is just......not correct.
Nobody disputes they are what they are.
Cynic would say they are just better in that then other competitors in the same game.
But, blaming post Cold War US foreign policy just on Jews is ...wrong.
There is their portion of blame, of course.
But, there is a lot to blame other players too.
I guess that properly appointing the blame on all the players would be good.
Maybe starting with some of core US values wouldn't be a bad idea?
blaming post Cold War US foreign policy just on Jews is …wrong.
Do you mean incorrect, or do you mean wrong?
If we disregard a bit of "semantic play" and undercurrent of, say, certain attitude in the question, it's legit.
So, it is incorrect.
Wrong (I guess in moral sense) doesn't apply in geopolitics.
As I've been saying, the very history of United States (all of the Big Guys in history of humankind, that is) is constant GROWTH. The thing, if successful, simply grows.
First attempt Canada.
Then towards Mexico.
Then, having some "empty" space within, West.
Hawaii.
Then Cuba....Philippines....and the rest till today.
Constant.........growth.
It's easy to even mark it: just follow the builds of US military bases.
Collapse of Soviet Union simply gave the same idea just a new, fresh impetus.
So, blaming Jews for Canada 1812 is just ridiculous.
And from then on it's simply the same game.
I just believe that a good regional war is necessity for US national interest.
Not only "elites", but everyone in US (and loyal satellites and vassals).
That's how it's been since US got conceived.
I mean, everyone except Trump supporters want war.
And what do Trump supporters want: make America great.....again.
If I got all that right, they want, what, US from late 50's?
Wasn't that a direct result from being a winner, without internal destruction, of WW2?
So......
It must be a war, IMHO, somewhere, to keep the same system going on.
Now, if we don't want the war, well, really, we'd want to change the system.
That's in another universe, at the moment.
from George Will to Tony Blair, Paul Ryan to Marco Rubio, they're feces-eaters and they'll do *anything* for their bag of thirty shekels - (access to little boys from war-torn regions for Lindsey Graham, television time for John McCain, political power for Paul Ryan)
many of the Jewish neocons at least have some shred of dignity, as their treachery is at least intended to benefit their own tribe. But the goyim who serve Israel are lower than snail slime on the scale of abased human depravities. Marco would eat the **** literally out of Sheldon Adelson's *** for a chance to be potus. Same for Jeb and all the other goyim feces feasters.
it is because guys like Paul Ryan are utterly without a shred of human integrity or dignity that they've been anointed to serve the tribe.
they’re feces-eaters
Jonathan, is that you?
from what I understand, the best kapos in the camps were homosexuals. And they'd do anything to be allowed certain privileges. It was well known that they were enamored of their handsome, tall, blonde Nazi captors, and were in no small measure willing to abase themselves in every way possible to endear themselves to the guards and Kommandant.
The services they offered went from ratting out their fellow Jews to the guards- to offering lewd favors for those guards who'd deign to accept them. So yes, the vulgar description at the top of this post is on occasion apropos, and I can't help but see Paul Ryan as one of these modern day kapos, willing to do anything, no matter how abased, to please his masters. It's just that now the roles are somewhat reversed, and Sheldon Adelson is playing the part of Nazi Kommandant, and Paul Ryan is the homosexual kapo willing and eager to perform depraved favors to earn Sheldon's approval, while betraying his own people for a few privileges.
don't you agree that the parallels between Ryan (and Lindsey and McCain, etc..) and those homosexual kapos are too eerily analogous to ignore?
Precisely. And I rest my case.
By way of a reminder: http://www.unz.com/article/international-campaign-is-criminalizing-criticism-of-israel-as-antisemitism/#comment-1890518
Hi Erebus,
I have it in my possession, read about a third, with the intervening showers, and can report that a merry read it isn’t. More on it, once I complete the task.
http://www.resalat-news.com/fa/?code=251219A look at the speech reveals something ominous. What Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zonour, a former advisor to the Supreme Leader’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, actually threatened was that Iran could use its missiles to destroy 36 different U.S. military bases. He singled out the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain specifically and said Iran could flatten it.
Hasbara BS. Iran has every reason to distrust the US and Israel. Israel wants chaos in the rest of the ME and the US is israels pawn. No amount of has area rubbish can change that.
David Horowitz is loathsome rubbish!
What’s wrong with being “antisemitic”?
Rather a normal reaction to the vile behavior of Jews.
The world is changing. We’re so on to you.
antisemitic:
any thought or person that a Jew doesn’t like
Israelis, and American Zionists and their lackeys, push for a war against Iran because they think they can win cheaply. This is what they thought about Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. They think they can engineer this without fatal damage against both Israel and the AngloZionist Empire. Despite what McMaster and Mattis may say for political consumption and to keep their jobs, they know that as a military mission this is impossible for the US in 2017. Any preemptive strike will ignite a general war in the Mideast, with the real possibility of drawing in Russia and China, in a nuclear exchange. The former US and Israel will have no other allies. The fighting could easily lead to
the Israelis’ deploying the Samson Option – self-immolation; it is ringed with 100,000 Hezbollah rockets. The former US would confront an economic crisis it cannot print its way out of, and ignition of war will provide the impetus for the breakup both of the Zionist State – what radioactive remnant there is left – and the former US, by no means assured of
preventing major military and economic damage to the Heimat.
Hubris. Chosen. The Exceptional Nation. God and Karma are just. If they ignite a war, they will
get what they deserve; if they do not, they will also get what they deserve.
Why do literate people keep using this term that the Jews of the media have inflicted upon the discussion? This use of the word “Semite” or “Semitic” as a substitute for saying “Jewish” is just plain silly. The vast majority of the world’s Semites are Arabs, just as Arabic is by far the most important Semitic language. They use this euphemism, because as secular Jews they do not want to suggest they they are religious Jews.
I took the Israeli Ulpan program once in Jerusalem, the three-month intensive Hebrew language course. In that class there were around 20 adult immigrants to Israel, and of that group there were three of us who claimed to believe in God. Most of the class were Russian or Ukrainian immigrants, secular Jews who had lost their place in the Communist government, so they moved to Israel. Every day one of them would say “I don’t believe in God at all. Judaism is my race.” Then all the others would shake their heads in agreement. This is what being a secular Jew is all about: atheists who still think they are Jews on the basis of race.
In the middle of the first millennium AD there was a tribal chief in Central Asia who converted to Judaism, and he brought in Jewish scholars to teach his people. These Kazars became Jews, and these people with very very few Semitic, Middle Eastern genes make up the majority of the European, Ashkanazi Jews. It should be pretty obvious that these people have few ancestors indeed who can trace their families back to the Levant, and gene studies bear this out. So, calling these people Semites is just plain ridiculous; nor does it make sense to call someone an anti-Semite just because he denies that European secular Jews have a right to go take over land that has been occupied by Muslims and Christian Arabs for the last thousand years. This is, like so much else in our media world, is a scam enabled by gentile ignorance.