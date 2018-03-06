AIPAC Returns to Washington

The Unz Review - Mobile
1,700 Words • 265 Comments
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is back in Washington for its annual summit. Or at least it used to be called a summit but now it is referred to as a policy conference, which is perhaps a bit of very welcome transparency as if there is one thing that AIPAC is good at it is using its $100 million budget and 300 employees to harass lawmakers on Capitol Hill and generate policy for the United States to adhere to. Eighteen thousand supporters have gathered at the city’s Convention Center to hear speeches by U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Vice President Mike Pence, plus Senators Marco Rubio, Robert Menendez, Tom Cotton and Ben Cardin. My personal favorite is Maryland Congressman and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer who has visited Israel so many times he might as well move there and who can be relied on to deliver a loud sucking noise as he enthuses over the many wonders of the Jewish state. And for a little foreign flair there is the disheveled French “philosopher” Bernard-Henri Levy, who has described the brutal Israeli Army of occupation as the “most moral in the world.”

If you want to get some idea of the money and political power represented at AIPAC this year I would recommend going through the speakers’ list, a dazzling display of precisely why the United States is in bondage to Israel and its interests. The heavyweight speakers and other attendees will be joined by hundreds more Congressmen, Supreme Court Justices, and senior government officials as well as a heavy dose of “experts” from the usual Jewish-dominated pro-Israel think tanks that have sprouted up like mushrooms along K Street, including luminaries like John Bolton, Victoria Nuland, Bill Kristol, Elliot Abrams and Eric Cantor. Those participants coming from the government will, of course, be ignoring their oaths of office in which they swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States against “all enemies domestic and foreign,” but it doesn’t matter as everyone performs proskynesis for Israel.

The slogan of this year’s gather is “Choose to Lead,” an interesting objective for an organization that has led successive presidents since Bill Clinton by their respective noses. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing indictment back home, will also be in town and will meet with President Donald Trump. He might just decide to stay awhile as one thing that Israel is particularly good at is trying, convicting and imprisoning its corrupt leaders.

There has been some informed speculation that Trump will unveil during their meeting a “two state solution” peace plan for Israel-Palestine, but as it will possibly require Israel to withdraw from much of the large chunks of the West Bank that it has “settled,” it will not be received favorably by Netanyahu. Israel is certainly vulnerable to possible pressure coming from the White House to impose a solution, but as Trump has proven unable or unwilling to punish an out-of-control Netanyahu in any way up until this point, it has to be considered unlikely that he will change course this time around.

AIPAC must be particularly pleased since Israel has had a sweet ride with the Trump Administration in place in Washington. The greatest gift to Netanyahu has been the Administration’s recognition of all of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital together with a commitment to move the U.S. Embassy to that city. No other country currently has its embassy in an internationally disputed Jerusalem though Guatemala has followed Washington’s lead and has stated that it also intends to physically move its diplomatic facility.

The original State Department relocation plan was to phase the embassy move while a new building is being constructed, but the White House recently accelerated the process, reportedly under pressure from Jewish billionaire GOP donor Sheldon Adelson, and will open a temporary facility in May to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding. Netanyahu has asked Trump to appear at the embassy opening ceremony and also to assist in the celebration of the founding.

Israel has also benefited from a Trump Middle East team that is all Jewish and committed to Israel. It is headed by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and includes former bankruptcy attorney Ambassador David Friedman, who has financially supported Israel’s illegal settlements, and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump Organization corporate lawyer, as Special Representative for International Negotiations. In addition, Kushner is reportedly personally advised by a group of Orthodox Jews that he knows from his Synagogue and through his business interests.

The outcome deriving from the all-Jewish team determining Middle Eastern policy combined with a benign White House is predictable, and it just as clearly does not include any benefits for the United States. Israel has been able to dramatically expand its settlements on stolen Palestinian land and is instigating several new wars in its region without any pushback coming from Washington. Quite the contrary as the United States has proven to be an enabler for new conflicts with Syria, Lebanon and Iran. Several Senators who have recently returned from Israel claim that an invasion of Lebanon is coming because of allegations that Hezbollah is constructing an Iranian-supplied factory to build sophisticated missiles, yet another phony narrative depicting Israel as the perpetual victim of its brutal and threatening neighbors when in reality the reverse is true. This animosity towards Iran and its allies is particularly dangerous as it could produce a new war that might spin dangerously out of control as third countries like Russia and China get involved to protect their own interests.

The reality is that it is a military dominant Israel that has been regularly bombing targets alleged to be Iranian or Hezbollah in Syria as well as Syrian military installations. It has threatened to bomb Lebanon back into the “stone age,” which leads one to ask what have those nations done to provoke the wrath of Zion? Close to nothing. An alleged Iranian drone reportedly launched from Syria wandered into the airspace over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before being shot down. How many Israeli drones have flown over Lebanon and Syria? Hundreds if not thousands.

And when Israeli planes flew deep into Syria to bomb what was claimed to be the base that the drone flew from, one was shot down by a Syrian air defense missile. Israel then launched a major bombing campaign against Syrian military targets and was only dissuaded from doing far, far worse by Vladimir Putin, who warned Netanyahu against broadening the conflict. Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington. The United States was meanwhile busy in trying to justify its continued presence in Syria, also at the urging of Israel and AIPAC.

Every American president has to bow before Jewish power in the United State and you better believe that both AIPAC and the hundreds of other Jewish and Christian-Zionist organizations that exist at least in part to nurture and protect Israel know it. Even Barack Obama, who had an openly frosty relationship with Netanyahu knew the score and gave the Jewish state $38 billion. He opposed the Israel’s expansion into the formerly Palestinian West Bank but never did one thing to stop it until the end of his final term in office when he had the U.S. abstain on a U.N. vote condemning the illegal settlements, a pointless gesture.

Demands that AIPAC, an echo chamber for Israeli interests, should be required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 have been ignored by various Attorneys General since the time of John F. Kennedy, who tried to get AIPAC’s predecessor organization the American Zionist Council to comply. He was killed soon after, though I am not necessarily trying to imply anything even though Jack Ruby does come to mind.

Here at home “The Lobby” has also been successful in 2017, with 23 states having now passed laws making it illegal to boycott Israel if one wishes to have dealings with the local or state government. Three months ago, the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act was approved by the House of Representatives with 402 affirmative votes and only two libertarian-leaning congressmen voting “no.” The Israel Anti-Boycott Act that is also currently making its way through a Senate committee would set a new standard for deference to Israeli interests on the part of the national government. It would criminalize any U.S. citizen “engaged in interstate or foreign commerce” who supports a boycott of Israel or who even goes about “requesting the furnishing of information” regarding it, with penalties enforced through amendments of two existing laws, the Export Administration Act of 1979 and the Export-Import Act of 1945, that include potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison. According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, the Senate bill was drafted with the assistance of AIPAC.

And there’s lots more to come in 2018. Lindsey Graham and Chris Coons were two of the senators who have just returned from the taxpayer funded “fact finding” trip to Israel and warned about a new war breaking out. And beyond that, what other “fact” did they find? Apparently that Israel needs more money from the U.S. taxpayer. Here is what was reported:

“…they considered the provision of $38 billion over 10 years, ‘a floor.’ Graham [also] said during a meeting with reporters that he thought provisions in the agreement phasing out an arrangement in which Israel could spend U.S. funds on its own defense industry and the provision of just $500 million in missile defense funding were ‘short-sighted.’ Coons said tensions in the broader region supported the idea of more funding for Israel, citing the ongoing war in Syria and Iran’s recent use of a stealth drone.”

So, we can look forward to Congress voting another half billion or so for Israel and the money can be spent on building up Israel’s own defense industry, which competes with that of the U.S. Currently most of the largesse has to be spent on U.S.-made weapons, but clearly that will be changed to benefit Israel. You can always count on Congress pretending to do the right thing by the American people and it is good to know that the folks at AIPAC, gathered in their thousands this week and including both Senators Graham and Coons, are smiling.

    []
  1. Anti-Sceptic says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:41 am GMT

    Off the map. First DC, then Tel Aviv.

    @Corvinus
    Of course, you are representing the typical anti-Jew drive by shooter. Fortunately, we all know that you lack the guile and gumption to actually do anything about the situation.
  2. chris says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:13 am GMT • 100 Words

    If you start from the ‘adage’ that politics is ‘acting for ugly people,’ it doesn’t take much to see the AIPAC (really, IPAC far America) extravaganza as the Oscars in Hollywood-East, with all the politicians in the roles of whores fighting for their place on AIPAC’s casting couches.

    We’re still a couple of wars away from a corresponding #metoo movement and the well deserved pillorying of Harvey Weinstein, who might as well be the poster child of this house of whores as well.

    Read More
  3. Mark James says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:25 am GMT • 200 Words

    This is always an unpleasant week. Made more so because I heard Bibi was staying at Blair House (hope not). Let him chill at the Isl embassy.

    VP Pence has allegedly said that Trump is the best friend Israel has ever had “in the WH.” That dubious honor would probably go to Harry Truman after George Marshall threatened to quit the administration if Truman continued his backing of Israel in ’48.
    Truman who was undoubtedly heavily lobbied even then, came through. The rest is history. Eisenhower was not having it though as the Suez crisis showed. Perhaps our last President to stand up and say no.

    But maybe Pence was referring to the Kushner/Friedman factor? Yes that is a formidable duo. Did Jared really affect the Qatar blockade because they told him no on additional financing of his holdings? Let’s find that out and act accordingly!

    Obama, who had an openly frosty relationship with Netanyahu knew the score and gave the Jewish state $38 billion

    All we can do is work towards the current LOU –Letter of Understanding– being the final one. I am not against helping Israel (on an ad hoc basis). This is not the kind of help they need or should be receiving. We should all be efforting the diminution of AIPAC.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Reverend Spooner
    Why call him BiBi? His name is Benyamin Netahanyou . Bibi makes it sound like a fuzzy cuddly disney character. To me he is a bent yahoo or what ever I feel like calling him but never bibi
    , @Sparkon

    We should all be efforting the diminution of AIPAC.
     
    It's bad enough that ignoramuses on the boob tube are allowed to mangle English, make nouns into verbs, and sow more babble, but much worse that otherwise seemingly intelligent people are so quick to take their cues from the talking heads, and include these faux terms in their own lexicon.
  4. Justsaying says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:28 am GMT • 200 Words

    Wow! Is there any other country, large or small, powerful or weak, whose foreign policy for the ME is so completely controlled by a lobby group that puts the interests of a foreign country ahead of and contrary to its own national interests? Is there any other country where a single ethno-religious group exercises so much power in advancing the interests of a foreign nation ahead of its own? Which other country can claim that 1.4% of its citizens (Jewish, and not all support Zionist Israel) exert complete control of ME foreign policy when ethnic groups that represent >20-fold higher numbers of citizens (African American + Latino + Asian) have been coerced into silence in the matter and have no influence in policies related to their own ancestral lands? Is there any other country so completely owned in the manner described here and still has the gall to aggressively push for more “freedoms” and “human rights” in countries it deems in need of such freedoms and rights? Which other countries that pride in its free press has its mainstream media sources all singing the same tune when it comes to ME policies? Finally, is there any other country wherein the principle of might is right — and on a global scale — is more ably demonstrated than the US? Just asking.

    Read More
    • Replies: @annamaria
    Selling out the US citizenry for Jewish handouts:
    "Three months ago, the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act was approved by the House of Representatives [whom they represent, one wonders] with 402 affirmative votes and only two libertarian-leaning congressmen voting “no.” The Israel Anti-Boycott Act that is also currently making its way through a Senate committee would set a new standard for deference to Israeli interests on the part of the national government. It would criminalize any U.S. citizen “engaged in interstate or foreign commerce” who supports a boycott of Israel or who even goes about “requesting the furnishing of information” regarding it, with penalties enforced through amendments of two existing laws, the Export Administration Act of 1979 and the Export-Import Act of 1945, that include potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison. According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, the Senate bill was drafted with the assistance of AIPAC."

    Again, what are the causes of anti-semitism? And do not forget that Purim is coming.
    "A brief synopsis of the story behind Purim:
    As a young child Esther was orphaned and adopted by Mordecai [some sources say that he married Esther]. When she came of age he sold her into the King’s Harem. Eventually the King became so enamored with Esther that he made her his Queen. Due to Esther’s influence over the King, Mordecai was given permission to slaughter his enemies, every man woman and child."
    A little detail: Mordecai and Esther were Jewish guests in the land of Persia. Now try to wrap your mind around the fact that the Jewish tribe has been celebrating, for centuries, the mass slaughter of the natives (Persians) on behalf of the obnoxious guests (Jews). This celebration is an important part of Jewish education.

  5. Lot says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:02 am GMT

    “Israel has been able to dramatically expand its settlements on stolen Palestinian ”

    You mean “justly and legally conquered.” Just like my California home!

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    Indeed, the Indians have been wiped out nearly completely, alas not the Palestinians.
    The great 1948 zionist blunder.
    At the time genocide on the then 800.000 or so Palestinians would have been possible, without much fuss, I suppose.
    Israel itself caused the tremendous growth of the number of Palestinians, they marry at fifteen, only married Palestinians with children are allowed to serve the zionist overlords, only families get UN food support.
    , @Wade
    Maybe. But US citizens (or at least those of us who have undivided loyalty to the USA) need to know how the US was used to aid Israel in conquering Middle Eastern peoples and to decide whether we're willing to put the US's money and reputation on the line for a foreign, not so benign, power.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-UwcVP_k2Y

    , @anon
    they (Californian) did it with their sweat and blood , time and money . How did you do it in Palestine?
    , @REALITY CHECK
    Not legally and certainly not "just". That's a tired and misconstrued false equivalency and an anachronistic argument. That was a different era and before laws were enacted to prevent the acquisition of land by war. The "spoils of war" talking point even when repeated a gazillion times by israel's internet shills has no basis in fact since the Nuremberg Principles were established after WW2. It is against international law and the Geneva Conventions and UN Resolutions to acquire territory by war. It's the 21st century..try to keep up.
  6. Lot says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:16 am GMT • 100 Words

    “Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington.”

    Back down? You mean like “you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!”

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    Read More
    Dunno. The IDF scooted out of Lebanon after tangling with Hezbollah.
    , @byrresheim
    You sir, sound slightly racist.
    Surely some mistake?
    , @Vojkan
    Or is it maybe because reasonable Russians know that they're dealing with a gang of neurasthenic mythomaniac psychopaths and calculate fallout vs benefit of burning the unholy wart that is Israel.
    A jew calling other people inbred. What a joke. I guarantee the average Persian is ten times less inbred than the average Jew.
    , @ISmellBagels
    Israel would be crushed out of existence without the endless robbery of the American taxpayer to finance their insanity and endless crimes.
    [Russia says to Israel] “you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!”

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked
     
    It's the zionist way -- bomb, occupy, crush . . .

    In he latest essay by James Petras,
    United States: the Political Economy of Massacres
    https://www.unz.com/jpetras/united-states-the-political-economy-of-massacres/

    the central thought is:

    Petras juxtaposes the NRA with US MIC; both remain prosperous through killing; both are aided and abetted in their prosperity by media.

    What Petras fails to mention is that Zionist Jews live and breathe that ideology and have permeated American culture with it, as Lot so exquisitely pointed out. Zionism came into being by mass killing and dispossession and it sustains itself by killing and dispossessing.


    from Petras's essay:

    Every year over 30,000 Americans are killed by gunfire. Every month, in public schoolyards, dance clubs, concert venues, work places and public gatherings, innocent people are slaughtered by assassins wielding legally purchased high powered semi-automatic weapons. The National Rifle Association (NRA), a 3 million-member organization, supports and sponsors free and easy access to military-level weaponry. The vast majority of US legislators, Presidents and judges support the possession of the very weapons responsible for massacres.

    The question is why does the US political system bemoan the frequent occurrence of mass shootings, and yet turn around and endorse the political process that makes these killings possible? The size, scope and duration of massacres requires that we examine the large-scale, long-term systemic features of the US political economy.

    The Politics of Wars: Massacres Abroad as ‘All American’ Heroism

    The US government has engaged in multiple bloody wars where it has massacred millions of civilians – including whole families in their homes – representing no conceivable threat to the American people. The wars feature the success of destruction and death as a means to advance US political programs. War criminals are honored. Domestic political conflicts and social problems are resolved by destroying invented adversaries and entire nations.

    In a political economy where overseas massacres are perpetrated by democratically elected leaders, who is to question the behavior of ‘a neighborhood sociopath’ who is merely following the practices of his president? This should surprise no one: Wholesale massacres abroad, fostered by our leaders, are reflected in the domestic retail massacre unleashed by the local ‘nutcase’.

    Everyday, at every hour, on every media outlet, guns and slaughter dominate the minds, thoughts and fantasies (or nightmares) of viewers, especially the millions who absorb ‘the message’. Films, TV programs and computer games are saturated with conflicts resolved by guns, killing victims – whether police or civilians. Problems are solved through violence.

    The message of the mass media is that victories come from mass killings.

    Wars and killings are portrayed in a wide variety of settings: Homes, public buildings, public schools, workplaces, streets and plazas.

    If wars and massacres are essential in this political system, the mass media ensures that it permeates and normalizes in the minds of the masses.
     
    , @jacques sheete

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran ...
     
    Then turn around and whine about being the "victims," again.

    Israel has been provoking them for decades; if Israel's so rough 'n tough, what are they waiting for?
  7. Anon • Disclaimer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:00 am GMT

    We should send all the taxpayer money to Israel and let them decide how much of our own money they want us to have for expenses such as roads, schools etc.

    Read More
  8. Robert Dunn says: • Website
    March 6, 2018 at 8:47 am GMT

    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Moi
    Indeed, he is, especially as we unpack the truth about the Holocaust and the events leading up to WWII.
    , @Chemnitzer
    Been saying that for decades now...
    , @AndrewR
    His views on the Slavs were too harsh
    , @Lot
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.
    , @jacques sheete

    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.
     

    “… this entire myth, so prevalent then and even now about Hitler, and about the Japanese, is a tissue of fallacies from beginning to end. Every plank in this nightmare evidence is either completely untrue or not entirely the truth.
    If people should learn this intellectual fraud about Hitler's Germany, then they will begin to ask questions, and searching questions…”

    Murray Rothbard, Revisionism for Our Time
    Mr. Rothbard was an American Jew and an historian of the very highest caliber.
    http://mises.org/daily/2592
     
    The history we've been taught is generally about the exact opposite of the truth which is a main reason we're not supposed to question it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 9:19 am GMT

    P.giraldi whining about “the israelis”.and the lobby.and 9/11 dancing israelis,and.

    Never mind off the map….how about off the planet.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  10. LondonBob says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:21 am GMT • 100 Words

    The Israel Anti-Boycott Act really sets an unprecedented low, potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison!

    We have seen similar moves in Britain, obviously given this is all coordinated globally. Than again not sure a judge or jury, a jury even more so, would uphold these new ‘laws’. My friend’s father was certainly creative when he presided over an Israeli related case, he was born in Palestine during the British mandate, so he has a stronger interest than most.

    https://www.theguardian.com/law/2010/sep/23/law-expert-view-gaza-war

    Read More
    Then again not sure a judge or jury, a jury even more so, would uphold these new ‘laws’.
     
    I have no reason to think either judges or juries will uphold our constitutional rights when it comes to these issues.

    It is long past time for the average American to wake up to the reality that we do not inhabit a constitutional republic--merely a Satrapy of greater Zion.

    I have little faith in the American people to fix this mess and no faith in the American government.

    Too many of us are comfortable living as slaves and being accomplices to evil.

    , @anon
    Didn’t they start the boycott movement against German goods? It has to read -the forefathers.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 10:18 am GMT • 300 Words

    Mr. Giraldi always writes clearly and explosively on a topic that is clouded by corrupt government action, financial malfeasance, and thoroughly biased news and entertainment.

    America has been captured, gelded, rearrangd, and re-imagined. It’s a brilliant accomplishment. And a malignant one.

    Few understand How or Why. They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong.

    America may be powerful, advanced, democratic and ‘free’. But it is also occupied.

    US wars are now fought for the benefit of a foreign power. Speech restrictions are crafted to protect the same. Speak out against this phenomena and you are branded an ‘anti-Semite’.

    Americans live in a gilded, glass box. Quiet please.

    Better turn to ESPN. Who won the game?

    The gatekeepers are watching, monitoring. Facebook is clamping down. Google too. The techno-noose is tightening. This surprises you?

    Stop the hate. Impeach Trump!

    So how can we, as a people, fight terrorism? Such a good question.

    Send in the drones? Must.

    The Zionist ‘consensus’ is complete. And absolute. Stop terror. Fortify Israel. It’s a new, multi-faceted, top-down all-American value. Just say ‘NO’ to terror and fascism!

    Thus, any attempt to separate US interests from Israeli interests is OFF LIMITS. And any attempt to make such a distinction puts one in the No-Fly-Zone of political discourse. Why risk it?

    As our leaders in Washington say: the ‘special relationship’ is unshakable.

    And unconditional.

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.

    Deference and sensitivity towards all ‘matters of concern’ to the Jewish community have therefore become sacrosanct. Consequently:

    Arab ‘terrorism’?

    Crush it.

    Anti-semitism?

    Monitor and eradicate it.

    Hate speech?

    Denounce and criminalize it.

    Thou shall respect and love the Jewish people. Israel, too.

    Stop racism! Stop fascism!

    Opposition is wrong. Opposition is taboo. Disagree?

    What made you a white supremacist?

    The important thing is the safety and security of the ‘survivors’. Never forget.

    Meanwhile, Israel’s vast meddling and interference in American life goes officially unnoticed. What? There’s simply no such thing.

    Israel is a democratic ally. These are US citizens!

    It’s ‘Russiagate’. Pay attention.

    The deadly, pathetic charade continues.

    Read More
    • Agree: Cloak And Dagger
    As usual, great comment, Mark.

    That said, might I suggest one minor revision to the following sentences to remind The Dumb Goyim in what high esteem they are held, according to the infamous HuffPost headline:

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.
     

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Goy bye.
     
    , @Ger
    Un-registered Foreign Agents have indeed destroyed America's 'independence' and it isn't the Russians.
    , @jsb
    The inevitable question and its foreboding implications, as this Zionist bulldozer plows over Washingsalem/Jerusington settings its sights on State capitals and municipalities, is what has become of this nation, as the smoldering remnants and the whirling ashes obscure the sky of a once young, proud and resolute nation now lay barren?

    The eerie silence is suddenly filled as the solemn opening sounds of Mozart's requiem Introitus pay their tribute in remembrance of a once vibrant, innocent and hopeful national body now hopelessly lying on its deathbed with a ghostly pale complexion devoid of any color, the last tears trickling down its cheeks, gasping for air before succumbing to its untimely death.

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely against no chorus of dissension, no swords raised against its pernicious enemy, no resistance whatsoever against a foreign invader is sheep's clothing, whose imperturbable heart waited patiently for the ideal time to betray its generous host, was granted control of institutions of power by a youthful inexperienced republic? Who was to be counted on to run to the defense of this nation screaming in anguish at her unperturbed rapist? How could so many of us become indifferent? What could have been done differently? Is it too late?
    , @Josecanuc
    ﻿"The deadly, pathetic charade continues."

    It not on continues but it is gaining momentum. After all things considered - doesn't its remarkable artistry and the worldwide magnitude and perfection and effectiveness of the deadly pathetic charade - 'surpass wonder'?
    , @renfro

    They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong
     
    Very true..people do sense it but can't pinpoint it.
    In the case of AIPAC, the Jews and Israel it will take some event or shocking revelation for the population to understand the why of some US policies.

    I feel certain Israel and the Jewish Fifth Column will eventually give Americans an event that will expose them.

    I have to say though that in the 16 years I have been at this subject the number of people who are aware of the Israeli deception and the Jewish game in the US has grown to a thousand time what it was back then......and fewer people care about the anti semite smear....so some progress has been made. And I think that progress has come solely from people like us who are not afraid to speak out and call a spade a spade.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  12. proud_Srbin says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:55 am GMT

    Human looking creatures like Nikki, absolves and justifies eugenics and promoters, IMHO.

    Read More
    From a Serb to a Serb, nothing justifies eugenics. It is immoral. Period. Whatever disgust some people inspire us.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 11:35 am GMT

    Thanks once again, Phil.

    Below is a 2011 throwback-Brother Nathanael video on AIPAC.

    Read More
  14. Moi says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:38 am GMT
    @Lot
    "Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington."

    Back down? You mean like "you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!"

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    Dunno. The IDF scooted out of Lebanon after tangling with Hezbollah.

    • Replies: @Beefcake the Mighty
    Yes, and they cannot fight any protracted war without massive US support, and they know the Americans do not dare fight the Russians. Hence they can drop “877” or 8000 or whatever bombs as long as they remain mere annoyances. One word from Putin was all it took for even a lunatic like Netanyahu to take notice. (At any rate the Russia-Israel relationship is a complex one, it’s not at all like the subservient one the US has.)
    , @Lot
    Yeah that occupation only lasted decades.
  15. Moi says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:40 am GMT
    @Robert Dunn
    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.

    Indeed, he is, especially as we unpack the truth about the Holocaust and the events leading up to WWII.

    Read More
  16. Moi says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:43 am GMT

    Far more insidious than Nikki (aka Namrata Kaur) are the the so-called “reasonable” ME experts like Aaron David Miller–a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

    • Replies: @anon

    Aaron David Miller–a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
     
    make that "wolf in sheep's comb-over."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  17. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    March 6, 2018 at 12:03 pm GMT • 200 Words

    From an April 2003 Haaretz article:

    The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. Two of them, journalists William Kristol and Charles Krauthammer, say it’s possible.

    This is a war of an elite. [Tom] Friedman laughs: I could give you the names of 25 people (all of whom are at this moment within a five-block radius of this office) who, if you had exiled them to a desert island a year and a half ago, the Iraq war would not have happened.

    http://www.haaretz.com/news/features/white-man-s-burden-1.14110

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7tUEqjmIWE

    I hope Israel’s next choice for POTUS, ‘Nutty’ Nikki Hale, brings her well-worn knee pads to the AIPAC conjuring.

    Any politician that attends AIPAC and sings the praises of Israel and thumps for more wars for the glory of Apartheid Israel, is a traitor.

    Read More
    • Replies: @renfro
    Any politician that attends AIPAC and sings the praises of Israel and thumps for more wars for the glory of Apartheid Israel, is a traitor.

    I have many times been hung up on in my calls to the I-First politicians offices for accusing them of treason and being whores for the Jewish Lobby and Israel . Being hung up on is not pleasant but worth it when you realize you are upsetting them a lot more than they are upsetting you. Unfortunately not enough people do that---so you are wasting your time ranting peoples if you're not also attacking the traitors.
    Put up or shut up.
    Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121
    http://clerk.house.gov/member_info/mcapdir.aspx
    https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

    https://www.democraticwhip.gov/content/hoyer-addresses-aipac-political-leadership-conference
    Statement ● Foreign Affairs

    Hoyer Addresses AIPAC Political Leadership Conference
    The US and Israel have stood together since 1948 because we stand up for what is right – liberty, freedom, and democracy

    House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer addressed the AIPAC Political Leadership Conference on December 15, 2003 (as prepared for delivery):
    excerpts from speech.....

    ''And, as you know, I had the privilege of leading the largest congressional delegation in history to Israel in August.
    This was my sixth trip to Israel, and my fifth as a member of Congress.
    But for many of the 28 other Democrats in our delegation, this was the first time they had been there.

    Let me say very clearly: as a member of the Democratic leadership and a long-time supporter of Israel, it is absolutely imperative that Members of Congress – especially our new members and those who have few Jews in their Congressional Districts – recognize the moral and strategic significance of the U.S.-Israel partnership.

    Furthermore, it is imperative that Israel’s circle of friends in Congress include non-Jews, too. For the reality is this: Israel’s safety and security is not a Jewish/non-Jewish issue. It is an American national security issue.

    There are some who believe that we must demonstrate more even-handedness in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
    I do not    .

    , @Paw
    You had better to look , how they grabbed the power in Ukrajina /Nuland/.
    The same happened in London and Washington. Long time ago...
    It is in behaviour of these countries , you find behind the facts and everything ..
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 12:08 pm GMT

    The irony is that if Zionazis weren’t such a vain greedy pompous arrogant bunch spitting in everyone’s face all the time, no one would give a damn about their actions in the hell hole that is the ME. And they wonder why they’re resented.

    Read More
  19. Renoman says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:14 pm GMT

    Where are the terrorists when you need one?

    Read More
  20. Vojkan says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:22 pm GMT
    @proud_Srbin
    Human looking creatures like Nikki, absolves and justifies eugenics and promoters, IMHO.

    From a Serb to a Serb, nothing justifies eugenics. It is immoral. Period. Whatever disgust some people inspire us.

    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    In the terrible Netherlands, more and more mothers choose abortion, when a serious birth defect is diagnosed in an early stage of pregnancy.
    These tests have become routine.
    Those with the Huntingdon gene are advised not to have children.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 12:32 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @mark green
    Mr. Giraldi always writes clearly and explosively on a topic that is clouded by corrupt government action, financial malfeasance, and thoroughly biased news and entertainment.

    America has been captured, gelded, rearrangd, and re-imagined. It's a brilliant accomplishment. And a malignant one.

    Few understand How or Why. They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong.

    America may be powerful, advanced, democratic and 'free'. But it is also occupied.

    US wars are now fought for the benefit of a foreign power. Speech restrictions are crafted to protect the same. Speak out against this phenomena and you are branded an 'anti-Semite'.

    Americans live in a gilded, glass box. Quiet please.

    Better turn to ESPN. Who won the game?

    The gatekeepers are watching, monitoring. Facebook is clamping down. Google too. The techno-noose is tightening. This surprises you?

    Stop the hate. Impeach Trump!

    So how can we, as a people, fight terrorism? Such a good question.

    Send in the drones? Must.

    The Zionist 'consensus' is complete. And absolute. Stop terror. Fortify Israel. It's a new, multi-faceted, top-down all-American value. Just say 'NO' to terror and fascism!

    Thus, any attempt to separate US interests from Israeli interests is OFF LIMITS. And any attempt to make such a distinction puts one in the No-Fly-Zone of political discourse. Why risk it?

    As our leaders in Washington say: the 'special relationship' is unshakable.

    And unconditional.

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.

    Deference and sensitivity towards all 'matters of concern' to the Jewish community have therefore become sacrosanct. Consequently:

    Arab 'terrorism'?

    Crush it.

    Anti-semitism?

    Monitor and eradicate it.

    Hate speech?

    Denounce and criminalize it.

    Thou shall respect and love the Jewish people. Israel, too.

    Stop racism! Stop fascism!

    Opposition is wrong. Opposition is taboo. Disagree?

    What made you a white supremacist?

    The important thing is the safety and security of the 'survivors'. Never forget.

    Meanwhile, Israel's vast meddling and interference in American life goes officially unnoticed. What? There's simply no such thing.

    Israel is a democratic ally. These are US citizens!

    It's 'Russiagate'. Pay attention.

    The deadly, pathetic charade continues.

    As usual, great comment, Mark.

    That said, might I suggest one minor revision to the following sentences to remind The Dumb Goyim in what high esteem they are held, according to the infamous HuffPost headline:

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Goy bye.

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hey geokat,

    Am purposely stuck-in-the past of my ZUS President Trump.

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby's (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot's candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?

    In meantime, below is You Tube video which features a younger Donald Trump's (1992) appearance on Late Night.

    He entertainingly bashed the ZUS President G.H.W. Bush pre-NAFTA economy and also asserted that H. Ross Perot had a decent chance to win the next ZUS election.

    As you may recall, geo, Perot was doing quite during the next presidential election theater, that is until his daugter's wedding was mysteriously threatened and Ross dropped out!

    https://youtu.be/bv-BaDbGHuE

    Be well, geo. Thank you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 12:33 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Which democracy ?
    I, for a very long time did not understand the difference between Democrats and Republicans.
    A USA friend enlightened me ‘Democrats is new money, Republicans old money’.
    This is in the tradition of the American continent, seen from over the Atlantic as one, comprising north and south.
    In most S American countries the same, two groups of wealthy people struggling for power.
    Bolivia the exception, and Venezuala maybe, until the oil price collapsed.
    How the USA sees sovereignty was demonstrated when the plane of the Bolivian president, en route from Moscow to Bolivia, was forced to land in Austria, to see if Snowden was on board.

    Read More
    Wasn't it so with the difference between Democrats and Republicans that long ago one party was voted by South and one by the North, then they flipped voters.

    But about this article. So it is ZOG. It is still much easier to replace ZOG than to replace an open totalitarian rule. People did replace a totalitarian regime many times. It is not hopeless, not even that difficult. Requires some plan, some people, some funds, some time.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 12:37 pm GMT
    @Vojkan
    From a Serb to a Serb, nothing justifies eugenics. It is immoral. Period. Whatever disgust some people inspire us.

    In the terrible Netherlands, more and more mothers choose abortion, when a serious birth defect is diagnosed in an early stage of pregnancy.
    These tests have become routine.
    Those with the Huntingdon gene are advised not to have children.

    Read More
    If we choose not to love the defenceless, those who cannot give us anything in return but love, we will create a world devoid of love. Will it be a world worth living in?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 12:44 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot
    "Israel has been able to dramatically expand its settlements on stolen Palestinian "

    You mean "justly and legally conquered." Just like my California home!

    Indeed, the Indians have been wiped out nearly completely, alas not the Palestinians.
    The great 1948 zionist blunder.
    At the time genocide on the then 800.000 or so Palestinians would have been possible, without much fuss, I suppose.
    Israel itself caused the tremendous growth of the number of Palestinians, they marry at fifteen, only married Palestinians with children are allowed to serve the zionist overlords, only families get UN food support.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Beefcake the Mighty
    Indeed, they surely understood the technological and logistic issues involved from the Germans, no?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 12:53 pm GMT • 100 Words

    American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)
    Nonprofit Tax Code Designation: 501(c)(4)

    Fiscal Year 2015 – Total Revenue: $88,561,639
    Fiscal Year 2014 – Total Revenue: $77,709,827
    Fiscal Year 2013 – Total Revenue: $51,833,293
    Fiscal Year 2012 – Total Revenue: $74,237,179
    Fiscal Year 2011 – Total Revenue: $66,862,011

    https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/530217164

    Richest Beggars in the World.

    Read More
  26. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:59 pm GMT

    Great article, as usual, from Girardi. For more on the JFK-Israel link he mentions, see

    http://americanfreepress.net/PDF/Final_Judgment.pdf

    Read More
  27. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:04 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Moi
    Dunno. The IDF scooted out of Lebanon after tangling with Hezbollah.

    Yes, and they cannot fight any protracted war without massive US support, and they know the Americans do not dare fight the Russians. Hence they can drop “877” or 8000 or whatever bombs as long as they remain mere annoyances. One word from Putin was all it took for even a lunatic like Netanyahu to take notice. (At any rate the Russia-Israel relationship is a complex one, it’s not at all like the subservient one the US has.)

    Read More
  28. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:05 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    Indeed, the Indians have been wiped out nearly completely, alas not the Palestinians.
    The great 1948 zionist blunder.
    At the time genocide on the then 800.000 or so Palestinians would have been possible, without much fuss, I suppose.
    Israel itself caused the tremendous growth of the number of Palestinians, they marry at fifteen, only married Palestinians with children are allowed to serve the zionist overlords, only families get UN food support.

    Indeed, they surely understood the technological and logistic issues involved from the Germans, no?

    • Replies: @byrresheim
    Methinks they perfectly understood the technological and logistical problems. That is why they are so motivated to lobby hard and successfully for the prohibition of any discussion of these horrendous crimes in Europe.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 1:12 pm GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    In the terrible Netherlands, more and more mothers choose abortion, when a serious birth defect is diagnosed in an early stage of pregnancy.
    These tests have become routine.
    Those with the Huntingdon gene are advised not to have children.

    If we choose not to love the defenceless, those who cannot give us anything in return but love, we will create a world devoid of love. Will it be a world worth living in?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 1:20 pm GMT
    @Lot
    "Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington."

    Back down? You mean like "you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!"

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    You sir, sound slightly racist.
    Surely some mistake?

    • Replies: @AndrewR
    He's an unabashed jewish supremacist.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 1:22 pm GMT • 100 Words

    No, goyishe kopf, Israel has been restored to its rightful heirs, the Canaanites — I mean the Jewish people, while the Native Americans were all bloodily put to the Sword by evil white conquistadors (except where my house in Beverly Hills is, those Indians were paid a fair price by my great grandfather Saloman).

    Read More
  32. byrresheim says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:23 pm GMT
    @Beefcake the Mighty
    Indeed, they surely understood the technological and logistic issues involved from the Germans, no?

    Methinks they perfectly understood the technological and logistical problems. That is why they are so motivated to lobby hard and successfully for the prohibition of any discussion of these horrendous crimes in Europe.

    Read More
  33. Vojkan says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:14 pm GMT
    @Lot
    "Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington."

    Back down? You mean like "you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!"

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    Or is it maybe because reasonable Russians know that they’re dealing with a gang of neurasthenic mythomaniac psychopaths and calculate fallout vs benefit of burning the unholy wart that is Israel.

    Read More
  34. Chemnitzer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:14 pm GMT
    @Robert Dunn
    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.

    Been saying that for decades now…

    Read More
  35. Jake says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:24 pm GMT • 100 Words

    This is the telos, the inherent and inevitable end, the logical end, of WASP culture. From its birth as a Judaizing heresy, WASP culture has been growing to this point, at which Jews would assume primary partnership and rule not just against the white Christians the WASPs have hated, and not just against the Arabs the Jews steal from, but against WASPs themselves.

    When the archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, he arranged, he set up, the long march of cultural history that got us to this point.

    You cannot solve the Jewish problem without solving the WASP problem.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    I was about to press the Agree button but your concluding sentence is a bit off.

    It's not certain the "WASP problem" is differentiated from the "Jew problem" at this point: imo Jews have so thoroughly overtaken and infiltrated WASP -- that is, mainstream Anglo-Christian religious institutions and perspectives -- that WASP no longer exists. The scorpion has killed the frog: Rabbi Ruttenberg said so:


    http://www.unz.com/isteve/judeo-christian/
    Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg

    @TheRaDR
    This might be a good time to note that “Judeo-Christian” is not a thing and we Jews would like you to stop conflating our tradition with your American Christianity.
    9:40 AM - Feb 28, 2018
     

    Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL; it's not an accident that ADL chose C'Ville, Thomas Jefferson's city -- he expressed disdain for Hebrew scripture, and C'Ville is also an Episcopalian stronghold. Some of the oldest Episcopal churches in the USA are still active in Charlottesville.

    ADL's agenda in C'Ville did not end on Aug 12; that was just the beginning, the Pearl Harbor / 9-11 moment (and since we're using those analogies, note the progression of the total takeover of USA by zionists: Pearl Harbor got USA into an unnecessary that FDR quickly decided should focus on Germany first -- Jewry's enemy; on 9/11 Ehud Barack proclaimed the hot-war beginning of the Global War on Terror, according to a plan laid out by Benjamin Netanyahu in July 1979).

    Charlottesville Aug 12 was the Pearl Harbor moment of zionist Jewry's war to complete the takeover of the USA, using (once again) Blacks as the frontline troops.

    The "lessons" Episcopal ministers were coached to convey to their congregants by George Curry, the Black bishop of the Protestant Episcopal church in America, were in lockstep with ADL guidelines and even referenced ADL- created resources.

    Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which Gilad Atzmon correctly calls the Left-wing version of radical zionism, has taken its dog-and-pony show, ostensibly 'in solidarity with' the Palestinians AND with Israelis, to mainstream Protestant churches throughout the DC area, "partnering" with Baptists, Methodists, even Catholics to "educate" them on the need for a "peaceful" resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    The JVP campaign's capstone event will take place at the Washington National Cathedral, the "Vatican" of Episcopal/WASP presence in USA.

    The subversion is complete.

    To re-jigger Aesop, the Scorpion has swallowed the WASP.

    , @Ilyana_Rozumova
    Oliver Cromwell was Welsh.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 2:38 pm GMT
    @mark green
    Mr. Giraldi always writes clearly and explosively on a topic that is clouded by corrupt government action, financial malfeasance, and thoroughly biased news and entertainment.

    America has been captured, gelded, rearrangd, and re-imagined. It's a brilliant accomplishment. And a malignant one.

    Few understand How or Why. They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong.

    America may be powerful, advanced, democratic and 'free'. But it is also occupied.

    US wars are now fought for the benefit of a foreign power. Speech restrictions are crafted to protect the same. Speak out against this phenomena and you are branded an 'anti-Semite'.

    Americans live in a gilded, glass box. Quiet please.

    Better turn to ESPN. Who won the game?

    The gatekeepers are watching, monitoring. Facebook is clamping down. Google too. The techno-noose is tightening. This surprises you?

    Stop the hate. Impeach Trump!

    So how can we, as a people, fight terrorism? Such a good question.

    Send in the drones? Must.

    The Zionist 'consensus' is complete. And absolute. Stop terror. Fortify Israel. It's a new, multi-faceted, top-down all-American value. Just say 'NO' to terror and fascism!

    Thus, any attempt to separate US interests from Israeli interests is OFF LIMITS. And any attempt to make such a distinction puts one in the No-Fly-Zone of political discourse. Why risk it?

    As our leaders in Washington say: the 'special relationship' is unshakable.

    And unconditional.

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.

    Deference and sensitivity towards all 'matters of concern' to the Jewish community have therefore become sacrosanct. Consequently:

    Arab 'terrorism'?

    Crush it.

    Anti-semitism?

    Monitor and eradicate it.

    Hate speech?

    Denounce and criminalize it.

    Thou shall respect and love the Jewish people. Israel, too.

    Stop racism! Stop fascism!

    Opposition is wrong. Opposition is taboo. Disagree?

    What made you a white supremacist?

    The important thing is the safety and security of the 'survivors'. Never forget.

    Meanwhile, Israel's vast meddling and interference in American life goes officially unnoticed. What? There's simply no such thing.

    Israel is a democratic ally. These are US citizens!

    It's 'Russiagate'. Pay attention.

    The deadly, pathetic charade continues.

    Un-registered Foreign Agents have indeed destroyed America’s ‘independence’ and it isn’t the Russians.

    Read More
  37. ISmellBagels says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:44 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Where will it eventually end? One wonders. Is there any limit to the control these swine will gain over the US? One also wonders what AIPAC has on Lindsey Graham…video of him molesting a baby pig or something? It would indeed be nice to see the illegal squatters having to give up those nice homes to Palestinians, but it’s only a dream.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  38. DESERT FOX says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:45 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Zionist neocon dual citizens rule the U.S. gov and congress may as well be called the lower house of the Knesset and Trump and all the POTUS since JFK are puppets of Zionist Israel. These Zionist are the ones who have had Americans fighting and dying in the slaughter house known as the Mideast for the Zionist greater Israel.

    The proof of the Zionist control is the fact that Israel and the deep state did 911 and got away with it and everyone in the gov knows Israel did it, and Israel tried to sink the USS LIBERTY and they got away with that too, and that is control in spades.

    Read More
    • Agree: Druid, anarchyst
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 2:48 pm GMT
    @Lot
    "Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington."

    Back down? You mean like "you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!"

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    A jew calling other people inbred. What a joke. I guarantee the average Persian is ten times less inbred than the average Jew.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Lot
    That must explain why Iranians have so much much higher IQ. ha ha ha.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 2:53 pm GMT
    @byrresheim
    You sir, sound slightly racist.
    Surely some mistake?

    He’s an unabashed jewish supremacist.

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Nazis subverting our Children in the racist ideology that it is OK to prefer to be among one's own!
    Exploiting their "positions of power!"


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=dXZAnRH89qM


    Holocaust denial will remain a fringe issue. The documentation is secure in its veracity and overwhelming in its volume. If anything, today’s school children are in danger of thinking that Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin went to war against Hitler because of what was happening to the Jews.

    Robert Cohen in "Auschwitz Revisited," on Mondoweiss, Jan. 30, 2015
    http://mondoweiss.net/2015/01/auschwitz-revisited/
     

    --- and we must ensure that "today's school children" never, ever stray from that belief.

    https://www.sbsun.com/2014/07/11/exclusive-holocaust-denied-by-students-in-rialto-school-assignment/


    Dozens of Rialto eighth-graders questioned whether the Holocaust occurred in essays written for an in-class assignment this spring.

    Rialto Unified School District administrators, besieged by criticism after the assignment became public in May, claimed at the time that none of the students who completed the assignment questioned or denied the Holocaust, but a survey of the students’ work by this news organization found numerous examples of students expressing doubt or flatly denying that the Holocaust occurred.

    “I believe the event was fake, according to source 2 the event was exhaggerated,” one student wrote. (Students’ and teachers’ original spelling and grammar are retained throughout this story.) “I felt that was strong enogh evidence to persuade me the event was a hoax.”

    In some cases, students earned high marks and praise for arguing the Holocaust never occurred, with teachers praising their well-reasoned arguments:

    “you did well using the evidence to support your claim,” the above student’s teacher wrote on his assignment.
     

    ---
    https://www.sbsun.com/2015/05/02/rialto-unified-holocaust-assignment-one-year-later/

    Twelve months later, not everyone believes the district has done enough, either to repair the damage done or to prevent something like it happening again.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  41. Twodees Partain says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:54 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “Eighteen thousand supporters have gathered at the city’s Convention Center to hear speeches by U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Vice President Mike Pence, plus Senators Marco Rubio, Robert Menendez, Tom Cotton and Ben Cardin.”

    Sounds like a great target for an ICE raid. Since there is no functioning press critical of the kind of espionage AIPAC has been conducting in DC since the PAC was formed, at the very least Trump could have his ICE agents go in and check green cards. To do that, though, Trump would actually have to be opposed to this kind of espionage.

    So….that could never happen.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  42. AndrewR says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:56 pm GMT
    @Robert Dunn
    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.

    His views on the Slavs were too harsh

    Read More
    • Replies: @Beefcake the Mighty
    This is probably true, although Himmler was much worse in that regard.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 3:11 pm GMT
    @Lot
    "Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington."

    Back down? You mean like "you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!"

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    Israel would be crushed out of existence without the endless robbery of the American taxpayer to finance their insanity and endless crimes.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Lot
    5 billion out out of our 800 billion NatSec budget and 20,200 billion gdp? Sounds like a deal to get a middle east proxy that always wins and has 200 nukes. How much does Russia give Syria?
  44. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:30 pm GMT
    @AndrewR
    His views on the Slavs were too harsh

    This is probably true, although Himmler was much worse in that regard.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 3:41 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @Jake
    This is the telos, the inherent and inevitable end, the logical end, of WASP culture. From its birth as a Judaizing heresy, WASP culture has been growing to this point, at which Jews would assume primary partnership and rule not just against the white Christians the WASPs have hated, and not just against the Arabs the Jews steal from, but against WASPs themselves.

    When the archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, he arranged, he set up, the long march of cultural history that got us to this point.

    You cannot solve the Jewish problem without solving the WASP problem.

    I was about to press the Agree button but your concluding sentence is a bit off.

    It’s not certain the “WASP problem” is differentiated from the “Jew problem” at this point: imo Jews have so thoroughly overtaken and infiltrated WASP — that is, mainstream Anglo-Christian religious institutions and perspectives — that WASP no longer exists. The scorpion has killed the frog: Rabbi Ruttenberg said so:

    http://www.unz.com/isteve/judeo-christian/
    Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg

    @TheRaDR
    This might be a good time to note that “Judeo-Christian” is not a thing and we Jews would like you to stop conflating our tradition with your American Christianity.
    9:40 AM – Feb 28, 2018

    Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL; it’s not an accident that ADL chose C’Ville, Thomas Jefferson’s city — he expressed disdain for Hebrew scripture, and C’Ville is also an Episcopalian stronghold. Some of the oldest Episcopal churches in the USA are still active in Charlottesville.

    ADL’s agenda in C’Ville did not end on Aug 12; that was just the beginning, the Pearl Harbor / 9-11 moment (and since we’re using those analogies, note the progression of the total takeover of USA by zionists: Pearl Harbor got USA into an unnecessary that FDR quickly decided should focus on Germany first — Jewry’s enemy; on 9/11 Ehud Barack proclaimed the hot-war beginning of the Global War on Terror, according to a plan laid out by Benjamin Netanyahu in July 1979).

    Charlottesville Aug 12 was the Pearl Harbor moment of zionist Jewry’s war to complete the takeover of the USA, using (once again) Blacks as the frontline troops.

    The “lessons” Episcopal ministers were coached to convey to their congregants by George Curry, the Black bishop of the Protestant Episcopal church in America, were in lockstep with ADL guidelines and even referenced ADL- created resources.

    Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which Gilad Atzmon correctly calls the Left-wing version of radical zionism, has taken its dog-and-pony show, ostensibly ‘in solidarity with’ the Palestinians AND with Israelis, to mainstream Protestant churches throughout the DC area, “partnering” with Baptists, Methodists, even Catholics to “educate” them on the need for a “peaceful” resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    The JVP campaign’s capstone event will take place at the Washington National Cathedral, the “Vatican” of Episcopal/WASP presence in USA.

    The subversion is complete.

    To re-jigger Aesop, the Scorpion has swallowed the WASP.

    Read More
    "Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL ..."

    Got it. The ADL convinced Richard Spencer to convene his Blood and Soil followers in C'ville last August.....and previously some months earlier ... and again in October 2017. It's the ADL behind the curtain, moving their WN pawns around the board.

    Actually, Richard Spencer is ADL. How could we miss that. (After all, we speculate that the worst anti-Semites here are reverse-hasbara trolls.) Yes, it all makes sense now. Spencer is a Jew-centric goy, sheepdogging the low IQ confederate heritage WNs into midnight torch marches. Diabolical.

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.
    , @ChuckOrloski
    S2C wrote: "It’s not certain the “WASP problem” is differentiated from the “Jew problem”..."

    Hi S2C, It differentiates at the lower rungs of WASP wealth and subsequent accessibility to be a player in U.S. Jew (Big) business and politics.

    So..., If you're an elite WASP you can Tweet Glasp(ie). *

    Re; WASP President G.H.W. Bush's Zio Ambassador to Iraq, April Glaspie.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 4:02 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @AndrewR
    He's an unabashed jewish supremacist.

    Nazis subverting our Children in the racist ideology that it is OK to prefer to be among one’s own!
    Exploiting their “positions of power!”

    Holocaust denial will remain a fringe issue. The documentation is secure in its veracity and overwhelming in its volume. If anything, today’s school children are in danger of thinking that Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin went to war against Hitler because of what was happening to the Jews.

    Robert Cohen in “Auschwitz Revisited,” on Mondoweiss, Jan. 30, 2015
    http://mondoweiss.net/2015/01/auschwitz-revisited/

    — and we must ensure that “today’s school children” never, ever stray from that belief.

    https://www.sbsun.com/2014/07/11/exclusive-holocaust-denied-by-students-in-rialto-school-assignment/

    Dozens of Rialto eighth-graders questioned whether the Holocaust occurred in essays written for an in-class assignment this spring.

    Rialto Unified School District administrators, besieged by criticism after the assignment became public in May, claimed at the time that none of the students who completed the assignment questioned or denied the Holocaust, but a survey of the students’ work by this news organization found numerous examples of students expressing doubt or flatly denying that the Holocaust occurred.

    “I believe the event was fake, according to source 2 the event was exhaggerated,” one student wrote. (Students’ and teachers’ original spelling and grammar are retained throughout this story.) “I felt that was strong enogh evidence to persuade me the event was a hoax.”

    In some cases, students earned high marks and praise for arguing the Holocaust never occurred, with teachers praising their well-reasoned arguments:

    “you did well using the evidence to support your claim,” the above student’s teacher wrote on his assignment.

    https://www.sbsun.com/2015/05/02/rialto-unified-holocaust-assignment-one-year-later/

    Twelve months later, not everyone believes the district has done enough, either to repair the damage done or to prevent something like it happening again.

    Read More
    Oy vey! Never again! The goyim nits must never be allowed to dishonor the memory of the six quadrillion!
    , @SolontoCroesus
    Don't know enough about Dayanna Volitich, but based on mention of having interviewed Henrick Palmgren (or maybe his female partner)--

    HuffPost outed Volitich, who the news site said hosted Unapologetic and maintained a social media presence under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov,” after a blog called Angry White Men wrote about the Feb. 26 podcast. In that podcast, “Dalichov” interviewed the host of a far–right, anti­­–Semitic media outlet called Red Ice.
     
    imo UnzForum should get to know her better, and support her.



    I do believe it is extremely important that children in schools the American taxpayer finances be taught critical thinking skills, and be protected from propaganda. Holocaustism is enforced on American public schools, and I think that's a violation of freedom of/from religion: if it cannot be critiqued but must be 'believed,' that takes it out of the realm of history and into dogma/religion.

    Dalichov is young, and if she's got this much spunk, we need her. And she needs us.

    Meanwhile, back at the ranch:

    David Alexander Bullock is all about Equality and Educational Opportunity, especially for Blacks, and for revitalizing Detroit.
    He's leading the protest against Richard Spencer speaking at Michigan State University

    http://therealnews.com/t2/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=31&Itemid=74&jumival=21277

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=517&v=VyxuFKJ90rY

    "We must lock arms and fight back NOW. We don't want to make the same mistake folks made when white nationalism sprouted in Germany and then shaped -- tried to shape the world in its image."
     
    Looks Bullock got his "Lock arms and fight back" wish:

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/fistfights-road-white-nationalist-speech-034518292.html

    Fistfights near Michigan State Univeristy broke out Monday in the latest clash between [estimated 40] supporters of alt-right leader Richard Spencer and those [estimated 500] protesting his white supremacist views. Jane Lanhee Lee reports.
     
    ---
    Fascinating, isn't it, that major leaders of USA howl and cheer at a confab for an entity that has been holding 5 million people hostage, brutalizing, even killing them, while one lone man who speaks out against a skewed narrative is subject to beating and is silenced.

    Back to the key paragraphs in Petras's article:
    https://www.unz.com/jpetras/united-states-the-political-economy-of-massacres/

    The question is why does the US political system bemoan the frequent occurrence of mass shootings, and yet turn around and endorse the political process that makes these killings possible? The size, scope and duration of massacres requires that we examine the large-scale, long-term systemic features of the US political economy.

    The Politics of Wars: Massacres Abroad as ‘All American’ Heroism

    The US government has engaged in multiple bloody wars where it has massacred millions of civilians – including whole families in their homes – representing no conceivable threat to the American people. The wars feature the success of destruction and death as a means to advance US political programs. War criminals are honored. Domestic political conflicts and social problems are resolved by destroying invented adversaries and entire nations.

    In a political economy where overseas massacres are perpetrated by democratically elected leaders, who is to question the behavior of ‘a neighborhood sociopath’ who is merely following the practices of his president? This should surprise no one: Wholesale massacres abroad, fostered by our leaders, are reflected in the domestic retail massacre unleashed by the local ‘nutcase’.
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  47. Native says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:04 pm GMT

    Proskynesis …, indeed a most apt choice of word, redolent of Oriental despotism and shameful submission.

    Read More
  48. Z-man says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:09 pm GMT

    My personal favorite is Maryland Congressman and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer who has visited Israel so many times he might as well move there and who can be relied on to deliver a loud sucking noise as he enthuses over the many wonders of the Jewish state.

    LOL!

    Read More
  49. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:09 pm GMT
    @Jake
    This is the telos, the inherent and inevitable end, the logical end, of WASP culture. From its birth as a Judaizing heresy, WASP culture has been growing to this point, at which Jews would assume primary partnership and rule not just against the white Christians the WASPs have hated, and not just against the Arabs the Jews steal from, but against WASPs themselves.

    When the archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell made alliance with Jews, he arranged, he set up, the long march of cultural history that got us to this point.

    You cannot solve the Jewish problem without solving the WASP problem.

    Oliver Cromwell was Welsh.

    Read More
  50. anon • Disclaimer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:19 pm GMT
    @Moi
    Far more insidious than Nikki (aka Namrata Kaur) are the the so-called "reasonable" ME experts like Aaron David Miller--a wolf in sheep's clothing.

    Aaron David Miller–a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

    make that “wolf in sheep’s comb-over.”

    Read More
    • LOL: Z-man
  51. Ilyana_Rozumova says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:22 pm GMT

    Racially pure Semitic Jews today are practically nonexistent. There is no such a thing. It is only ideology kept alive by Rabbis.

    Read More
  52. Z-man says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm GMT • 100 Words

    ‘Coons said tensions in the broader region supported the idea of more funding for Israel, citing the ongoing war in Syria and Iran’s recent use of a stealth drone.”

    Unfortunately even if slime like Graham choke on a donut, or worse (wink) there are always eager younger lap dogs like Coons to take his place. (Angry face)

    I can’t help myself after seeing her picture but have to belt out ‘Hindu Halley’. I’ve been told she’s a Sikh but it’s all the same to me. (Grin)

    I’m still hoping Trump has a more balanced plan…might be hoping ‘a long time’.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 4:33 pm GMT • 500 Words
    @Lot
    "Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington."

    Back down? You mean like "you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!"

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    [Russia says to Israel] “you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!”

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked

    It’s the zionist way — bomb, occupy, crush . . .

    In he latest essay by James Petras,
    United States: the Political Economy of Massacres

    https://www.unz.com/jpetras/united-states-the-political-economy-of-massacres/

    the central thought is:

    “The message of the mass media is that victories come from mass killings.”

    Petras juxtaposes the NRA with US MIC; both remain prosperous through killing; both are aided and abetted in their prosperity by media.

    What Petras fails to mention is that Zionist Jews live and breathe that ideology and have permeated American culture with it, as Lot so exquisitely pointed out. Zionism came into being by mass killing and dispossession and it sustains itself by killing and dispossessing.

    from Petras’s essay:

    [MORE]

    Every year over 30,000 Americans are killed by gunfire. Every month, in public schoolyards, dance clubs, concert venues, work places and public gatherings, innocent people are slaughtered by assassins wielding legally purchased high powered semi-automatic weapons. The National Rifle Association (NRA), a 3 million-member organization, supports and sponsors free and easy access to military-level weaponry. The vast majority of US legislators, Presidents and judges support the possession of the very weapons responsible for massacres.

    The question is why does the US political system bemoan the frequent occurrence of mass shootings, and yet turn around and endorse the political process that makes these killings possible? The size, scope and duration of massacres requires that we examine the large-scale, long-term systemic features of the US political economy.

    The Politics of Wars: Massacres Abroad as ‘All American’ Heroism

    The US government has engaged in multiple bloody wars where it has massacred millions of civilians – including whole families in their homes – representing no conceivable threat to the American people. The wars feature the success of destruction and death as a means to advance US political programs. War criminals are honored. Domestic political conflicts and social problems are resolved by destroying invented adversaries and entire nations.

    In a political economy where overseas massacres are perpetrated by democratically elected leaders, who is to question the behavior of ‘a neighborhood sociopath’ who is merely following the practices of his president? This should surprise no one: Wholesale massacres abroad, fostered by our leaders, are reflected in the domestic retail massacre unleashed by the local ‘nutcase’.

    The Mass Media: Weapons Talk, Killings Resolve and the Media Profit

    Everyday, at every hour, on every media outlet, guns and slaughter dominate the minds, thoughts and fantasies (or nightmares) of viewers, especially the millions who absorb ‘the message’. Films, TV programs and computer games are saturated with conflicts resolved by guns, killing victims – whether police or civilians. Problems are solved through violence.

    The message of the mass media is that victories come from mass killings.

    Wars and killings are portrayed in a wide variety of settings: Homes, public buildings, public schools, workplaces, streets and plazas.

    If wars and massacres are essential in this political system, the mass media ensures that it permeates and normalizes in the minds of the masses.

    Read More
  54. Z-man says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:35 pm GMT

    Who is interfering with American democracy?
    Why it’s the Christian Orthodox Russians, mother Russia’s home religion that Putin has reinforced and promoted over the last twenty years, AIPAC* told me.
    *International Jewry

    Read More
  55. Lot says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:38 pm GMT
    @Moi
    Dunno. The IDF scooted out of Lebanon after tangling with Hezbollah.

    Yeah that occupation only lasted decades.

    Read More
  56. Lot says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:44 pm GMT
    @AndrewR
    A jew calling other people inbred. What a joke. I guarantee the average Persian is ten times less inbred than the average Jew.

    That must explain why Iranians have so much much higher IQ. ha ha ha.

    Read More
  57. Lot says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:48 pm GMT
    @ISmellBagels
    Israel would be crushed out of existence without the endless robbery of the American taxpayer to finance their insanity and endless crimes.

    5 billion out out of our 800 billion NatSec budget and 20,200 billion gdp? Sounds like a deal to get a middle east proxy that always wins and has 200 nukes. How much does Russia give Syria?

    Read More
  58. nickels says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:50 pm GMT

    Pray for the good Lord to lead the American people out of their bondage to this new facist Egypt.

    Read More
  59. Lot says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:55 pm GMT
    @Robert Dunn
    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.

    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.

    Read More
    • Troll: Twodees Partain
    • Replies: @Rurik

    BDS Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

    February 2, 2018 — Norwegian parliamentarian Bjørnar Moxnes has officially nominated the BDS movement for Palestinian rights for a Nobel Peace Prize. He did so with the support of his party, the progressive Rødt (Red) Party, explaining why BDS "should be supported without reservation by all democratically-minded people and states."

    https://bdsmovement.net/sites/default/files/styles/news_thumb/public/Norwegian%20Parliment.jpg?itok=ppZGd29q

    https://bdsmovement.net/news/bds-nominated-nobel-peace-prize

    more:

    https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/01/internet-famous-in-the-west-bank/549557/
    , @jacques sheete

    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity...
     
    How impotent and obscure could he be when he's able to draw such dazzling comments from such a prestigious personage as you?
    , @Talha

    people Americans elected and love
     
    LOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!! I think road kill gets better ratings than elected officials!

    You guys are really too much sometimes, you could have ended it at elected, but nooooooo....


    Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans
     
    LOOOOOOL!!!
    , @Twodees Partain
    "Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love,"

    Spoken like an absolute mongoloid. These Israeli spies in Congress and in appointed positions are roundly despised by everyone except Hasbara trolls like you. I suspect that if you had a brain, you would take it out and play with it.
    , @annamaria
    Who needs "anonymous Hitler fans" when the American Kagans' clan has provided the well-known Hitler fans like the neo-Nazi collaborator Nuland-Kagan and the Kagans brothers? Under their guidance, the post-coup Ukraine has become the most antisemitic country in Europe. And don’t forget the Israeli citizen Kolomojsky, a financier of neo-Nazis battalions of "freedom fighters.” It was Israel that took great care of ISIS-connected Muslims in Syria; the Israeli brass was quite outspoken about their preference for ISIS as compares to a sovereign state of Syria. Read your Israeli papers before spreading your silly insinuations on this forum.

    Your Jewish tribe is famous for smearing the memory of the victims of the WWII. Look at your best friends sisters Chalupas (both are banderites and vicious Russophobes) and the ziocon-beloved Chrystia Freeland from Canada -- a lying and profiteering warmonger that tried to whitewash a history of her granddaddy's criminal past. His crimes against Jews are documented by Jewish sources. By collaborating with neo-Nazi, ziocons have tied their fortune with “Hitler fans.” Enjoy the infamy.

    By the way, Congressional job approval among the US citizenry is currently 15%. http://news.gallup.com/poll/1600/congress-public.aspx
    The shameless zionization of the US Congress is certainly a factor that explains the citizenry' mistruct towards "the people Americans elected and [supposedly] love." There is no love lost. Who could "love" the prostituting Hoyer, Cardin, and Schumer...

    , @Art
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love

    Louder louder, JEW – shout it out --- show you contempt and hate for us!

    Art

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 5:00 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    Nazis subverting our Children in the racist ideology that it is OK to prefer to be among one's own!
    Exploiting their "positions of power!"


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=dXZAnRH89qM


    Holocaust denial will remain a fringe issue. The documentation is secure in its veracity and overwhelming in its volume. If anything, today’s school children are in danger of thinking that Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin went to war against Hitler because of what was happening to the Jews.

    Robert Cohen in "Auschwitz Revisited," on Mondoweiss, Jan. 30, 2015
    http://mondoweiss.net/2015/01/auschwitz-revisited/
     

    --- and we must ensure that "today's school children" never, ever stray from that belief.

    https://www.sbsun.com/2014/07/11/exclusive-holocaust-denied-by-students-in-rialto-school-assignment/


    Dozens of Rialto eighth-graders questioned whether the Holocaust occurred in essays written for an in-class assignment this spring.

    Rialto Unified School District administrators, besieged by criticism after the assignment became public in May, claimed at the time that none of the students who completed the assignment questioned or denied the Holocaust, but a survey of the students’ work by this news organization found numerous examples of students expressing doubt or flatly denying that the Holocaust occurred.

    “I believe the event was fake, according to source 2 the event was exhaggerated,” one student wrote. (Students’ and teachers’ original spelling and grammar are retained throughout this story.) “I felt that was strong enogh evidence to persuade me the event was a hoax.”

    In some cases, students earned high marks and praise for arguing the Holocaust never occurred, with teachers praising their well-reasoned arguments:

    “you did well using the evidence to support your claim,” the above student’s teacher wrote on his assignment.
     

    ---
    https://www.sbsun.com/2015/05/02/rialto-unified-holocaust-assignment-one-year-later/

    Twelve months later, not everyone believes the district has done enough, either to repair the damage done or to prevent something like it happening again.

    Oy vey! Never again! The goyim nits must never be allowed to dishonor the memory of the six quadrillion!

    Read More
  61. Rurik says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:21 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.


    BDS Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

    February 2, 2018 — Norwegian parliamentarian Bjørnar Moxnes has officially nominated the BDS movement for Palestinian rights for a Nobel Peace Prize. He did so with the support of his party, the progressive Rødt (Red) Party, explaining why BDS “should be supported without reservation by all democratically-minded people and states.”

    https://bdsmovement.net/news/bds-nominated-nobel-peace-prize

    more:

    https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/01/internet-famous-in-the-west-bank/549557/

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    ... Norwegian parliamentarian Bjørnar Moxnes has officially nominated the BDS movement for Palestinian rights for a Nobel Peace Prize.
     
    I suspect it won't be long for Norway to suffer a 9/11 or Fukushima in retaliation.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
    March 6, 2018 at 5:39 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    I was about to press the Agree button but your concluding sentence is a bit off.

    It's not certain the "WASP problem" is differentiated from the "Jew problem" at this point: imo Jews have so thoroughly overtaken and infiltrated WASP -- that is, mainstream Anglo-Christian religious institutions and perspectives -- that WASP no longer exists. The scorpion has killed the frog: Rabbi Ruttenberg said so:


    http://www.unz.com/isteve/judeo-christian/
    Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg

    @TheRaDR
    This might be a good time to note that “Judeo-Christian” is not a thing and we Jews would like you to stop conflating our tradition with your American Christianity.
    9:40 AM - Feb 28, 2018
     

    Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL; it's not an accident that ADL chose C'Ville, Thomas Jefferson's city -- he expressed disdain for Hebrew scripture, and C'Ville is also an Episcopalian stronghold. Some of the oldest Episcopal churches in the USA are still active in Charlottesville.

    ADL's agenda in C'Ville did not end on Aug 12; that was just the beginning, the Pearl Harbor / 9-11 moment (and since we're using those analogies, note the progression of the total takeover of USA by zionists: Pearl Harbor got USA into an unnecessary that FDR quickly decided should focus on Germany first -- Jewry's enemy; on 9/11 Ehud Barack proclaimed the hot-war beginning of the Global War on Terror, according to a plan laid out by Benjamin Netanyahu in July 1979).

    Charlottesville Aug 12 was the Pearl Harbor moment of zionist Jewry's war to complete the takeover of the USA, using (once again) Blacks as the frontline troops.

    The "lessons" Episcopal ministers were coached to convey to their congregants by George Curry, the Black bishop of the Protestant Episcopal church in America, were in lockstep with ADL guidelines and even referenced ADL- created resources.

    Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which Gilad Atzmon correctly calls the Left-wing version of radical zionism, has taken its dog-and-pony show, ostensibly 'in solidarity with' the Palestinians AND with Israelis, to mainstream Protestant churches throughout the DC area, "partnering" with Baptists, Methodists, even Catholics to "educate" them on the need for a "peaceful" resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    The JVP campaign's capstone event will take place at the Washington National Cathedral, the "Vatican" of Episcopal/WASP presence in USA.

    The subversion is complete.

    To re-jigger Aesop, the Scorpion has swallowed the WASP.

    “Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL …”

    Got it. The ADL convinced Richard Spencer to convene his Blood and Soil followers in C’ville last August…..and previously some months earlier … and again in October 2017. It’s the ADL behind the curtain, moving their WN pawns around the board.

    Actually, Richard Spencer is ADL. How could we miss that. (After all, we speculate that the worst anti-Semites here are reverse-hasbara trolls.) Yes, it all makes sense now. Spencer is a Jew-centric goy, sheepdogging the low IQ confederate heritage WNs into midnight torch marches. Diabolical.

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Corvinus
    Perhaps you have been tricked yourself into believing that the Jews and their globalist cronies have concocted a plan to destroy what you hold near and dear. Reality says that most white Americans are not buying into what you are selling, not because they have been "sheepdogged" or "indoctrinated", but because they are acutely aware of the realities you desperately try to virtue signal away.
    , @SolontoCroesus
    Funny how you forgot to mention the involvement of Hillary Clinton plant Terry McAuliffe, the bought-and-paid-for transplants into the Charlottesville City Council who first stirred the pot of "racism" in Charlottesville; the stand-down orders/actions of the Charlottesville police; the presence of JDL. (Interesting coincidence: both Charlottesville and Parkland, FL have seen large migrations from Long Island, NY, including Nikolas Cruz's family that originated in Long Island.)

    As ADL reports,

    The rally itself, which was organized primarily by Jason Kessler, an alt right activist with ties to notorious racist Richard Spencer, never actually happened. Instead, local and state police converged on the chaotic scene, urging everyone off the streets and away from the parks. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency,
     
    That is, the ADL program of censorship and of manipulating information to demonize one side and valorize/present Jews as victims, prevailed, with the assistance of McAuliffe and the police.

    ADL's own reporting on the Aug. 12 debacle has been hyperbolized and slanted to once again portray Jews as victims. One example: ADL's Aug. 15 report stated,

    "And at least once, white supremacists changed their refrain, “You will not replace us” to “Jews will not replace us.”
     
    but on Feb. 18, 2018, ADL's Six Months Later report wrote:

    On August 11, 2017, the world watched in horror as hundreds of torch-wielding white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia’s bucolic campus, chanting, “Jews will not replace us!
     
    See the difference? DO YOU SEE THE SUBTLE DECEPTIVENESS with which ADL reframed the 'chant'?

    Regarding JVP:

    Gilad Atzmon has been outspoken about JVP's attacks on Alison Weir:

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/18/jvp-alison-weir-and-the-hatred-of-the-white

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/27/jvp-bds-and-jewish-liberal-terror

    and
    In Case You Still Have a Drop of Sympathy Toward JVP
    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/7/1/in-case-you-still-have-a-drop-of-sympathy-toward-jvp


    RobinG wrote:

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.
     
    Since the end of January I have participated in three separate "training" sessions, two under Episcopal church auspices, the third, Unitarian.
    The first Training was conducted by Episcopal diocese personnel; it was abusive and manipulative. The only thing more disturbing than the controlling format of the session was the dumb-sheep uncritical acquiescence of the participants who, if asked to confess their guilt, responded, "Oh, more than guilty, I am a sinner, a racist sinner." It was disgusting. (I wrote a bit about it earlier).

    All of the sessions, including that first one, used as a resource books written and published via ADL. The resources use "former neo-Nazis" or "recovering skinheads" as the focal point; the in-recovery "racists and neo-Nazis" confess their sins in grotesque detail, and pledge to follow the guidance of their Jewish mentors (one book was co-written by a Jewish communications professional).

    The Unitarian session opened by stating that it based its wisdom on "Elie Weisel, a Holocaust survivor," and an interview conducted by Sarah Silverman, slut comedian turned moral guru who, nevertheless, could not restrain herself from endorsing "smoking weed."

    Regarding the upcoming film series:

    The first session of the current DC area film screening campaign was on Mar 4, when "Disturbing the Peace" was shown. I had planned to attend the screening until I read this background:

    An imprisoned Palestinian watches Schindler’s List and begins to question his stance. An Israeli soldier is manning a checkpoint when his wife calls, and he has a revelation about the Palestinian families right in front of him. Both sides have stories of deep suffering and of coming to see the suffering of those they had considered their enemies.
     
    Spielberg movies are constructed to present Jews as perpetual victims and to emotionally manipulate the viewer; that the Palestinian was emotionally affected by the film is not implausible. But it is a totally different category of moral judgment to put reaction to a movie on the same plane as witnessing -- even participating in -- the brutalization of another human being.

    I did not wish to be a party to endorsing such emotional manipulation (actually, I was afraid I'd explode and get myself in trouble), so I didn't attend.

    Two more films are scheduled; Stitching Palestine, followed by a discussion with Wafa Ghnaim, author of Tatreez & Tea, and Sanaa Abouzaid, ANERA Board Member. I've met Abouzaid, she is impressive; I will try to attend.
    The other film is How Film Captures the Roles of Women in War and Peace.

    In summary, RobinG, based on the evidence and what I have witnessed, ADL and other allied zionist-linked groups re-characterized and exploited the events in Charlottesville. The multiple means by which the distortion of that event was initially carried out and continues to be exploited causes me to believe that at least some level of planning took place, on the part of ADL and its co-conspirators, and that it is part of a larger agenda that ADL will not back away from until total censorship has been achieved.

    Oh -- regarding protests to Maryland legislators re anti-BDS -- Cardin and Hoyer have been in office for, what 30 years? Where has JVP been all these years?
    , @REALITY CHECK
    White nationalist leader Richard Spencer gave Israel as an example of an ethno-state he aspires to create in the United States during a controversial speech at the University of Florida on Thursday.

    https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/richard-spencer-gives-israel-as-example-of-ethno-state-he-wants-in-u-s-1.5459154
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  63. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    I was about to press the Agree button but your concluding sentence is a bit off.

    It's not certain the "WASP problem" is differentiated from the "Jew problem" at this point: imo Jews have so thoroughly overtaken and infiltrated WASP -- that is, mainstream Anglo-Christian religious institutions and perspectives -- that WASP no longer exists. The scorpion has killed the frog: Rabbi Ruttenberg said so:


    http://www.unz.com/isteve/judeo-christian/
    Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg

    @TheRaDR
    This might be a good time to note that “Judeo-Christian” is not a thing and we Jews would like you to stop conflating our tradition with your American Christianity.
    9:40 AM - Feb 28, 2018
     

    Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL; it's not an accident that ADL chose C'Ville, Thomas Jefferson's city -- he expressed disdain for Hebrew scripture, and C'Ville is also an Episcopalian stronghold. Some of the oldest Episcopal churches in the USA are still active in Charlottesville.

    ADL's agenda in C'Ville did not end on Aug 12; that was just the beginning, the Pearl Harbor / 9-11 moment (and since we're using those analogies, note the progression of the total takeover of USA by zionists: Pearl Harbor got USA into an unnecessary that FDR quickly decided should focus on Germany first -- Jewry's enemy; on 9/11 Ehud Barack proclaimed the hot-war beginning of the Global War on Terror, according to a plan laid out by Benjamin Netanyahu in July 1979).

    Charlottesville Aug 12 was the Pearl Harbor moment of zionist Jewry's war to complete the takeover of the USA, using (once again) Blacks as the frontline troops.

    The "lessons" Episcopal ministers were coached to convey to their congregants by George Curry, the Black bishop of the Protestant Episcopal church in America, were in lockstep with ADL guidelines and even referenced ADL- created resources.

    Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which Gilad Atzmon correctly calls the Left-wing version of radical zionism, has taken its dog-and-pony show, ostensibly 'in solidarity with' the Palestinians AND with Israelis, to mainstream Protestant churches throughout the DC area, "partnering" with Baptists, Methodists, even Catholics to "educate" them on the need for a "peaceful" resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    The JVP campaign's capstone event will take place at the Washington National Cathedral, the "Vatican" of Episcopal/WASP presence in USA.

    The subversion is complete.

    To re-jigger Aesop, the Scorpion has swallowed the WASP.

    S2C wrote: “It’s not certain the “WASP problem” is differentiated from the “Jew problem”…”

    Hi S2C, It differentiates at the lower rungs of WASP wealth and subsequent accessibility to be a player in U.S. Jew (Big) business and politics.

    So…, If you’re an elite WASP you can Tweet Glasp(ie). *

    Re; WASP President G.H.W. Bush’s Zio Ambassador to Iraq, April Glaspie.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  64. annamaria says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:53 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Justsaying
    Wow! Is there any other country, large or small, powerful or weak, whose foreign policy for the ME is so completely controlled by a lobby group that puts the interests of a foreign country ahead of and contrary to its own national interests? Is there any other country where a single ethno-religious group exercises so much power in advancing the interests of a foreign nation ahead of its own? Which other country can claim that 1.4% of its citizens (Jewish, and not all support Zionist Israel) exert complete control of ME foreign policy when ethnic groups that represent >20-fold higher numbers of citizens (African American + Latino + Asian) have been coerced into silence in the matter and have no influence in policies related to their own ancestral lands? Is there any other country so completely owned in the manner described here and still has the gall to aggressively push for more "freedoms" and "human rights" in countries it deems in need of such freedoms and rights? Which other countries that pride in its free press has its mainstream media sources all singing the same tune when it comes to ME policies? Finally, is there any other country wherein the principle of might is right --- and on a global scale --- is more ably demonstrated than the US? Just asking.

    Selling out the US citizenry for Jewish handouts:
    “Three months ago, the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act was approved by the House of Representatives [whom they represent, one wonders] with 402 affirmative votes and only two libertarian-leaning congressmen voting “no.” The Israel Anti-Boycott Act that is also currently making its way through a Senate committee would set a new standard for deference to Israeli interests on the part of the national government. It would criminalize any U.S. citizen “engaged in interstate or foreign commerce” who supports a boycott of Israel or who even goes about “requesting the furnishing of information” regarding it, with penalties enforced through amendments of two existing laws, the Export Administration Act of 1979 and the Export-Import Act of 1945, that include potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison. According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, the Senate bill was drafted with the assistance of AIPAC.”

    Again, what are the causes of anti-semitism? And do not forget that Purim is coming.
    “A brief synopsis of the story behind Purim:
    As a young child Esther was orphaned and adopted by Mordecai [some sources say that he married Esther]. When she came of age he sold her into the King’s Harem. Eventually the King became so enamored with Esther that he made her his Queen. Due to Esther’s influence over the King, Mordecai was given permission to slaughter his enemies, every man woman and child.”
    A little detail: Mordecai and Esther were Jewish guests in the land of Persia. Now try to wrap your mind around the fact that the Jewish tribe has been celebrating, for centuries, the mass slaughter of the natives (Persians) on behalf of the obnoxious guests (Jews). This celebration is an important part of Jewish education.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  65. geokat62 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:01 pm GMT

    AIPAC Returns to Washington
    Who is interfering with American democracy?

    There’s meddling, there’s interfering, and then there’s hijacking.

    Read More
  66. Corvinus says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:03 pm GMT
    @Anti-Sceptic
    Off the map. First DC, then Tel Aviv.

    Of course, you are representing the typical anti-Jew drive by shooter. Fortunately, we all know that you lack the guile and gumption to actually do anything about the situation.

    Read More
    The cucks have arrived.
    , @Anti-Sceptic
    Funny, I don't see a single "J" in my two sentences. Also, guile and gumption have nothing to do with it. You know well that I can't carry out the only solution acceptable on my own.

    I look forward to stumbling upon YOUR solution as I read on.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  67. EliteCommInc. says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:06 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Clearly, regardless of where one stands on the issue of Jews, Israel, Palestine or AIPAC, no one should be applauding laws that make free speech, expression (even by boycott), illegal. That is just bizarre. I would think that the Citizens United case — which I find a bit dubious — would roundly prevent even a suggestion that one could not choose to do business based on whatever standard or philosophy they have as citizens.

    One need not hate Israel to see that such legislation violates in every way, constitutional protections to expression – oddly enough, most importantly political expression of a foreign state.

    Read More
    • Replies: @lavoisier

    Clearly, regardless of where one stands on the issue of Jews, Israel, Palestine or AIPAC, no one should be applauding laws that make free speech, expression (even by boycott), illegal. That is just bizarre.
     
    It is more than just bizarre. It is a clear indication that our elected representatives, the vast majority of whom are not Jewish, are willing and able to sell out our constitutional freedoms for the sake of the Zionists. This is pure treachery and treason.

    That there are very few dissenting voices of conscience among these traitorous bastards should be evidence to anyone with eyes to see that we do not live in a functioning Republic.

    The Zionists are following their interests and their tribe. They do not sell out their own people but instead go to great lengths to help each other.

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  68. Corvinus says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:07 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    "Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL ..."

    Got it. The ADL convinced Richard Spencer to convene his Blood and Soil followers in C'ville last August.....and previously some months earlier ... and again in October 2017. It's the ADL behind the curtain, moving their WN pawns around the board.

    Actually, Richard Spencer is ADL. How could we miss that. (After all, we speculate that the worst anti-Semites here are reverse-hasbara trolls.) Yes, it all makes sense now. Spencer is a Jew-centric goy, sheepdogging the low IQ confederate heritage WNs into midnight torch marches. Diabolical.

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.

    Perhaps you have been tricked yourself into believing that the Jews and their globalist cronies have concocted a plan to destroy what you hold near and dear. Reality says that most white Americans are not buying into what you are selling, not because they have been “sheepdogged” or “indoctrinated”, but because they are acutely aware of the realities you desperately try to virtue signal away.

    Read More
  69. jsb says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:07 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @mark green
    Mr. Giraldi always writes clearly and explosively on a topic that is clouded by corrupt government action, financial malfeasance, and thoroughly biased news and entertainment.

    America has been captured, gelded, rearrangd, and re-imagined. It's a brilliant accomplishment. And a malignant one.

    Few understand How or Why. They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong.

    America may be powerful, advanced, democratic and 'free'. But it is also occupied.

    US wars are now fought for the benefit of a foreign power. Speech restrictions are crafted to protect the same. Speak out against this phenomena and you are branded an 'anti-Semite'.

    Americans live in a gilded, glass box. Quiet please.

    Better turn to ESPN. Who won the game?

    The gatekeepers are watching, monitoring. Facebook is clamping down. Google too. The techno-noose is tightening. This surprises you?

    Stop the hate. Impeach Trump!

    So how can we, as a people, fight terrorism? Such a good question.

    Send in the drones? Must.

    The Zionist 'consensus' is complete. And absolute. Stop terror. Fortify Israel. It's a new, multi-faceted, top-down all-American value. Just say 'NO' to terror and fascism!

    Thus, any attempt to separate US interests from Israeli interests is OFF LIMITS. And any attempt to make such a distinction puts one in the No-Fly-Zone of political discourse. Why risk it?

    As our leaders in Washington say: the 'special relationship' is unshakable.

    And unconditional.

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.

    Deference and sensitivity towards all 'matters of concern' to the Jewish community have therefore become sacrosanct. Consequently:

    Arab 'terrorism'?

    Crush it.

    Anti-semitism?

    Monitor and eradicate it.

    Hate speech?

    Denounce and criminalize it.

    Thou shall respect and love the Jewish people. Israel, too.

    Stop racism! Stop fascism!

    Opposition is wrong. Opposition is taboo. Disagree?

    What made you a white supremacist?

    The important thing is the safety and security of the 'survivors'. Never forget.

    Meanwhile, Israel's vast meddling and interference in American life goes officially unnoticed. What? There's simply no such thing.

    Israel is a democratic ally. These are US citizens!

    It's 'Russiagate'. Pay attention.

    The deadly, pathetic charade continues.

    The inevitable question and its foreboding implications, as this Zionist bulldozer plows over Washingsalem/Jerusington settings its sights on State capitals and municipalities, is what has become of this nation, as the smoldering remnants and the whirling ashes obscure the sky of a once young, proud and resolute nation now lay barren?

    The eerie silence is suddenly filled as the solemn opening sounds of Mozart’s requiem Introitus pay their tribute in remembrance of a once vibrant, innocent and hopeful national body now hopelessly lying on its deathbed with a ghostly pale complexion devoid of any color, the last tears trickling down its cheeks, gasping for air before succumbing to its untimely death.

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely against no chorus of dissension, no swords raised against its pernicious enemy, no resistance whatsoever against a foreign invader is sheep’s clothing, whose imperturbable heart waited patiently for the ideal time to betray its generous host, was granted control of institutions of power by a youthful inexperienced republic? Who was to be counted on to run to the defense of this nation screaming in anguish at her unperturbed rapist? How could so many of us become indifferent? What could have been done differently? Is it too late?

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    The inevitable question... is what has become of this nation, as the smoldering remnants and the whirling ashes obscure the sky of a once young, proud and resolute nation now lay barren?
     
    https://twitter.com/westland_will/status/970906197892083713?s=21
    , @jacques sheete

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely against no chorus of dissension, no swords raised against its pernicious enemy, no resistance whatsoever against a foreign invader is sheep’s clothing...
     
    Actually, if one reads the history of the US about a century ago, it would read more accurately thus .:

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely despite astonishing amounts of dissension, swords raised against its pernicious enemy, incredible resistance against a foreign invader is sheep’s clothing...
     
    If one reads the likes of LaFollette and countless other war resisters of the time, (s)he'll come away astonished at the resistance they put up and disappointed at how little effect they had.

    There are numerous reasons for it. All disgusting as they are tragic.

    Except for the subserviency of most of the metropolitan newspapers, the great corporate interests would never have ventured upon the impudent, lawless consolidation of business, for the suppression of competition, the control of production, markets and prices.
    Except for this monstrous crime, 65 per cent of all the wealth of this country would not now be centralized in the hands of 2 per cent of the people.

    "Fooling the People as a Fine Art", La Follette's Magazine (April 1918) (Info from Wikipedia)
     
    Note that the consolidation he speaks of is the centralization of economic control and planning that the Marxists of the time salivated after. That accounts for the linking of some big businesses and Marxists for "world revolution."

    Crooked capitalism and its Marxist myrmidons won over a century ago.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  70. densa says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:11 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Thank you, again, Mr. Giraldi, for fighting this injustice.

    It’s almost unbelievable that we cannot even get this foreign lobby to lobby as such. That ‘our’ representatives put it ahead of our own country in notorious and open treason. Yes, one wonders what they have on Lindsay Graham. One wonders at the whore media. One wonders if the day will ever come when the American people will gain control of their own government. It is a truly shameful state of affairs.

    Read More
  71. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:11 pm GMT
    @Lot
    "Note that it was Russia that made Bibi back down, not Washington."

    Back down? You mean like "you can drop 877 bombs on our sole middle east ally, whose territory you indefinitely occupy, but not a single bomb more than that!"

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran if seriously provoked, which is why they are wise enough to never let their provocations go beyond a drone teasing a couple miles into her airspace. Just a little bread and circuses to destract their inbred and servile populations from their poverty and backwardness.

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran …

    Then turn around and whine about being the “victims,” again.

    Israel has been provoking them for decades; if Israel’s so rough ‘n tough, what are they waiting for?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Twodees Partain
    Lot loves to huff and puff, ignoring the fact that the IDF couldn't defeat a troop of Boy Scouts without using tactical nukes. They are hell on Palestinian teenagers as long as there are only a few of them together.

    What a bunch of pissants.
  72. jsb says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:15 pm GMT • 300 Words

    Nikky Haley is there for one reason and that is to do the bidding for Isreal (Nikky Haley as governor of South Carolina signed into law (first state to do so in the US) anti-BDS
    In a U.S. Isreal Policy Conference meeting–hosted by AIPAC–and the interviewee Dan Senor, whose past includes as sting at AIPAC and who was introduces to neocons by non other than Bill Kristol. Dan Senor was vitim of a Freudian slip when he pronounced the following:
    @5:10 “What can the United States do, What can the ambassador on the United States do to hold countries accountable to, as you said, … to address the fact that many of them don’t have [Israel's]..cough cough, America’s back at the UN…”

    @8:05 “…the days of Isreal bashing are over (standing ovation)

    @10:13 ZUS arm-twisting power play to remove from the record and to silence and remove from power anyone who stands up to Israli line

    @11:35 anti-BDS bill signed into law by then South Carolina governor Nikky Haley (now you see why she got a promotion as a US ambassador to UN)

    ———————-
    New anti-semitism tracking system

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/diaspora-ministry-unveils-system-for-tracking-online-anti-semitism/

    Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course

    http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189

    and:
    The Zionist attempt to control language.
    The Israel Project’s 2009 GLOBAL LANGUAGE DICTIONARY

    https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf

    and:
    Israel tech site paying “interns” to covertly plant stories in social media

    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/asa-winstanley/israel-tech-site-paying-interns-covertly-plant-stories-social-media

    and:
    Israeli students to get $2,000 to spread state propaganda on Facebook

    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israeli-students-get-2000-spread-state-propaganda-facebook

    Hasbara War room:

    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israel-student-union-sets-war-room-sell-gaza-massacre-facebook

    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israels-pretty-face-how-national-union-israeli-students-does-governments

    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israels-student-debate-champions-are-hasbara-agents-state-says-their-coach

    Read More
    • Replies: @REALITY CHECK
    Something more recent: A new propaganda app for israel’s thousands of internet trolls, act.il : “A new app ‘arms’ thousands of motivated civilians worldwide, defending Israel’s image online” … “We had about 1,000 volunteers, most of them students from the IDC, who created pro-Israel PR content in 35 different languages, reaching some 40 million web users.” …

    we started working from the operations room on a regular basis. We had a database of student volunteers from dozens of countries, and it became more and more organized. We started setting up departments: One department created pro-Israeli marketing content, another department found and marked online articles that required our attention, and a third department dealt with finding and reporting pages that incite against Israel.” … Within only two weeks, it was downloaded by over 6,000 people in 27 countries around the world …

    “In the months before the app’s launch, we ran it a pilot among a group of some 800 students, most of them Americans,” … During the pilot period, we were able to remove 2-5 inciting pages or videos every week. We’re working with the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] and the Shin Bet [Israeli version of the FBI], who are giving us information on such inciting content, and even they couldn’t keep us with how fast we were getting things removed.” … “Companies, such as Facebook, remove content following reports from the community,” Ben-Yosef explains. “If there is only one person reporting it, he usually gets told by Facebook the content doesn’t meet the criteria for removal. If 300 report it—the content is removed immediately. As soon as content inciting against Israel is posted online, we send a message through the app and all of its subscribers immediately report it.” …

    “Students from the University of California (UC), where there are a lot of anti-Israel activists, came to us for help,” Briga says. “We organized a joint campaign, in which we opened Skype chats at the IDC and at UC campuses and we let random students just sit down and have a conversation with someone from here [Israel].
    https://www.israelandstuff.com/want-to-defend-israel-heres-a-lesson-in-hasbara
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  73. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:16 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Robert Dunn
    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.

    You know, that Adolf Hitler guy is starting to look better and better with each passing day.

    “… this entire myth, so prevalent then and even now about Hitler, and about the Japanese, is a tissue of fallacies from beginning to end. Every plank in this nightmare evidence is either completely untrue or not entirely the truth.
    If people should learn this intellectual fraud about Hitler’s Germany, then they will begin to ask questions, and searching questions…”

    Murray Rothbard, Revisionism for Our Time
    Mr. Rothbard was an American Jew and an historian of the very highest caliber.

    http://mises.org/daily/2592

    The history we’ve been taught is generally about the exact opposite of the truth which is a main reason we’re not supposed to question it.

    Read More
  74. Reverend Spooner says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:21 pm GMT
    @Mark James
    This is always an unpleasant week. Made more so because I heard Bibi was staying at Blair House (hope not). Let him chill at the Isl embassy.

    VP Pence has allegedly said that Trump is the best friend Israel has ever had "in the WH." That dubious honor would probably go to Harry Truman after George Marshall threatened to quit the administration if Truman continued his backing of Israel in '48.
    Truman who was undoubtedly heavily lobbied even then, came through. The rest is history. Eisenhower was not having it though as the Suez crisis showed. Perhaps our last President to stand up and say no.

    But maybe Pence was referring to the Kushner/Friedman factor? Yes that is a formidable duo. Did Jared really affect the Qatar blockade because they told him no on additional financing of his holdings? Let's find that out and act accordingly!

    Obama, who had an openly frosty relationship with Netanyahu knew the score and gave the Jewish state $38 billion

    All we can do is work towards the current LOU --Letter of Understanding-- being the final one. I am not against helping Israel (on an ad hoc basis). This is not the kind of help they need or should be receiving. We should all be efforting the diminution of AIPAC.

    Why call him BiBi? His name is Benyamin Netahanyou . Bibi makes it sound like a fuzzy cuddly disney character. To me he is a bent yahoo or what ever I feel like calling him but never bibi

    Read More
  75. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    March 6, 2018 at 6:22 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Meanwhile in Russia, in Naberezhnye Chelny (Tatarstan) a new ice-cream Poor Jew has been presented and is now in series production. I kid you not:

    https://life.ru/t/%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8/1095544/poslie_khokhla_i_obamki_v_tatarstanie_vypustili_morozhienoie_biednyi_ievriei

    Link in Russian. Some (very few) Jews protested and I think because of the oxymoron–Jews are never poor (wink, wink). This is the same company which produced ice-creams Hohol and Obamka (diminutive for Obama), Obamka, as you may have guessed it, being a chocolate ice-cream. State Department even accused the company in anti-Americanism. I think it is time to produce brand Katzap to put all those issues to rest. Here is how ice-cream looks like.

    I omit here all hilarious issues which followed.

    • Replies: @chris
    count yourself lucky Andrei, if they’ll ever introduce it in the States, we’ll be forced to eat it under penalty of:”between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison!”
  76. geokat62 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:26 pm GMT
    @jsb
    The inevitable question and its foreboding implications, as this Zionist bulldozer plows over Washingsalem/Jerusington settings its sights on State capitals and municipalities, is what has become of this nation, as the smoldering remnants and the whirling ashes obscure the sky of a once young, proud and resolute nation now lay barren?

    The eerie silence is suddenly filled as the solemn opening sounds of Mozart's requiem Introitus pay their tribute in remembrance of a once vibrant, innocent and hopeful national body now hopelessly lying on its deathbed with a ghostly pale complexion devoid of any color, the last tears trickling down its cheeks, gasping for air before succumbing to its untimely death.

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely against no chorus of dissension, no swords raised against its pernicious enemy, no resistance whatsoever against a foreign invader is sheep's clothing, whose imperturbable heart waited patiently for the ideal time to betray its generous host, was granted control of institutions of power by a youthful inexperienced republic? Who was to be counted on to run to the defense of this nation screaming in anguish at her unperturbed rapist? How could so many of us become indifferent? What could have been done differently? Is it too late?

    The inevitable question… is what has become of this nation, as the smoldering remnants and the whirling ashes obscure the sky of a once young, proud and resolute nation now lay barren?

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hey geokat,

    Trust you know my intent is not to be a pain-in-the-ass and "Occupy geokat62 @ U.R.?"

    Given my inability to find a connection involving a H. Ross Perot and U.S. Zionist relationship, I began to question how it was that the Jewish Larry King Show gave the billionaire presidential candidate so much time for interview and presenting his anti-NAFTA argument to U.S. voters.

    Does an absence of evidence linking the unconvential billionaire and powerful Jewish Lobbies suggest there was no (zero) relationship? I do not know.

    However, I do know that economic globalization was underway and a petty little presidential election was not going to be allowed to stop NAFTA passage.

    I like to believe Perot was telling Americans truth about the fruit of NAFTA and such was known as "a giant sucking sound of US jobs going to Mexico."

    But today, and distrusting my initial TRUST that elected US leaders would never have the balls to deindustrialize America, I now wonder about the early 1990's rogue (?) role of billionaire Perot.

    A question.

    Deep down in his pockets, was Perot really a Populist/Globalist-combo distraction such as "Sheeple" Americans have today in Populist/Globalist ZUS President Donald J. Trump?

    Did early 1990's ZUS economic "transformation" Process require someone successful to go "on air" simply to demonstrate that there was at least a smidgeon of businesslike political dissent against NAFTA?

    Now that I bored you to XX-rated conspjracy paranoia, Brother geo, below is N.Y.T. columnist Anthony Lewis's attempt at telling people how to think about the intriguing & near forgotten Mr. Perot.

    Sincerely hope I'm proven dead wrong about the remarkable H. Ross Perot presidential campaigns. Thank you and I think Trump's place in the general Zio malaise now becomes clearer.

    Abroad at Home; New York Times, Why Perot?
    By ANTHONY LEWIS
    Published: October 2, 1992

    BOSTON— George Orwell might have written the script. A billionaire hires people to demand that he run for President, calls them "volunteers" -- and then says he must listen to them as the voice of the people.

    Why are we paying any attention to Ross Perot? To me that is the puzzling question. Here is a man known to be as qualified for the Presidency as a starfish. Yet the press has hung on him these last days, dramatizing every nod and wink leading up to the announcement that he is back in the race.

    When he quit in July, he did so in the face of mounting evidence that he was temperamentally unfit for public office. By now the evidence is overwhelming: evidence of paranoia and the vengeful abuse of power.

    Fear of plots and enemies has led Mr. Perot to carry out all kinds of secret investigations: of his employees, of rival businesses, recently of those paid "volunteers." Now there is a report that the practice touched the life of his own daughter, Nancy.

    The story was first mentioned by Marie Brenner in a major piece on Mr. Perot in the October Vanity Fair. A fuller version is given by Sidney Blumenthal in the current issue of The New Republic.

    According to this account, Nancy Perot was in her senior year at Vanderbilt University when she fell in love with a young assistant professor of English and wanted to marry him. Ross Perot hired private investigators to discredit the professor, then claimed (without offering proof) that he was among other things a drug dealer. The marriage did not take place.

    Why was Ross Perot so opposed to the marriage? According to the New Republic article, he told friends: "You don't think I'd let my daughter marry a Jew."

    The vindictiveness of Ross Perot was shown, famously, when he lost a contract for computer services for Texas Medicaid to another company, Bradford National Corporation. Marie Brenner's article says Bradford executives found themselves subject to anonymous harassing telephone calls -- until Mr. Perot succeeded in reversing the Texas decision.

    As for paranoia, Edward J. Rollins gave Ms. Brenner an example. A leading Republican campaigner, he was Mr. Perot's campaign manager until the emptiness and chaos he saw led him to quit in July. While he was there, he says, a top Perot aide suggested to him that he was part of an anti-Perot conspiracy, that he had been planted in the campaign by President Bush and was being paid by the C.I.A.

    When Mr. Rollins resigned, Perot security people immediately marched into the headquarters and cut off everyone's access to computers and telephones. Mr. Rollins's deputy, Charlie Leonard, was asked when he left to sign a document agreeing to "refrain from making any disparaging remarks or negative comments, either publicly or privately, directly or indirectly, regarding Ross Perot. . . ."

    Now Mr. Perot says he will not answer any questions that are "not directly relevant" to the nation's concerns. That means no questions about his own record. He wants to be exempt from the necessary scrutiny of the democratic process.

    Mr. Perot says he is running again to focus attention on "the issues," in particular the budget deficit. But there is an oddity: He has done little or no work on the subject himself.

    During his earlier campaign he had one substantive meeting on the deficit. His advisers brought in a proposal on how to reduce it. Mr. Perot, saying he didn't have time, told the advisers to get on with it themselves. They made it into a book "by Ross Perot."

    Why, then, are we paying attention to Mr. Perot? Part of the reason is the press. It wanted something to liven up the campaign, and the Perot factor served.

    But Ross Perot also touches a nerve when he says we are not facing our real problems in this country. A lot of Americans feel the same way. He has not had the courage or determination to do the hard work of seeking answers. But the point is serious.

    Finally, we are paying attention because James Baker wants us to: wants a third man in the race, in the debates. In 1988 he won the election for George Bush by creating distractions such as Willie Horton. This year's distraction -- this year's Willie Horton.
  77. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:34 pm GMT
    @Lot
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.

    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity…

    How impotent and obscure could he be when he’s able to draw such dazzling comments from such a prestigious personage as you?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  78. Reverend Spooner says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:35 pm GMT

    Where is that long nosed tired looking horse mule, muller dude? Is this not subverting democracy? This tiny kleptocracy can openly do this and Russia with no proof is sanctioned. Fuck you Americans, take your country back or go f@#$yourself, Don’t call yourself a democracy.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  79. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:37 pm GMT
    @Rurik

    BDS Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

    February 2, 2018 — Norwegian parliamentarian Bjørnar Moxnes has officially nominated the BDS movement for Palestinian rights for a Nobel Peace Prize. He did so with the support of his party, the progressive Rødt (Red) Party, explaining why BDS "should be supported without reservation by all democratically-minded people and states."

    https://bdsmovement.net/sites/default/files/styles/news_thumb/public/Norwegian%20Parliment.jpg?itok=ppZGd29q

    https://bdsmovement.net/news/bds-nominated-nobel-peace-prize

    more:

    https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/01/internet-famous-in-the-west-bank/549557/

    … Norwegian parliamentarian Bjørnar Moxnes has officially nominated the BDS movement for Palestinian rights for a Nobel Peace Prize.

    I suspect it won’t be long for Norway to suffer a 9/11 or Fukushima in retaliation.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  80. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:56 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62
    As usual, great comment, Mark.

    That said, might I suggest one minor revision to the following sentences to remind The Dumb Goyim in what high esteem they are held, according to the infamous HuffPost headline:

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.
     

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Goy bye.
     

    Hey geokat,

    Am purposely stuck-in-the past of my ZUS President Trump.

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby’s (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot’s candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?

    In meantime, below is You Tube video which features a younger Donald Trump’s (1992) appearance on Late Night.

    He entertainingly bashed the ZUS President G.H.W. Bush pre-NAFTA economy and also asserted that H. Ross Perot had a decent chance to win the next ZUS election.

    As you may recall, geo, Perot was doing quite during the next presidential election theater, that is until his daugter’s wedding was mysteriously threatened and Ross dropped out!

    Be well, geo. Thank you.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    ...Perot was doing quite during the next presidential election theater, that is until his daugter’s wedding was mysteriously threatened...
     
    Brilliant observation, CO!
    , @geokat62

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby’s (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot’s candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?
     
    Hey, Chuck. I have previously posted a few comments citing George HW Bush who believed he lost the 1992 election due to the efforts of The Lobby b/c of his refusal to march into Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein. If this is true, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for The Lobby to try and squeeze Perot out of the campaign by blackmailing him with photos of his daughter.

    My two cents.
  81. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @jsb
    The inevitable question and its foreboding implications, as this Zionist bulldozer plows over Washingsalem/Jerusington settings its sights on State capitals and municipalities, is what has become of this nation, as the smoldering remnants and the whirling ashes obscure the sky of a once young, proud and resolute nation now lay barren?

    The eerie silence is suddenly filled as the solemn opening sounds of Mozart's requiem Introitus pay their tribute in remembrance of a once vibrant, innocent and hopeful national body now hopelessly lying on its deathbed with a ghostly pale complexion devoid of any color, the last tears trickling down its cheeks, gasping for air before succumbing to its untimely death.

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely against no chorus of dissension, no swords raised against its pernicious enemy, no resistance whatsoever against a foreign invader is sheep's clothing, whose imperturbable heart waited patiently for the ideal time to betray its generous host, was granted control of institutions of power by a youthful inexperienced republic? Who was to be counted on to run to the defense of this nation screaming in anguish at her unperturbed rapist? How could so many of us become indifferent? What could have been done differently? Is it too late?

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely against no chorus of dissension, no swords raised against its pernicious enemy, no resistance whatsoever against a foreign invader is sheep’s clothing…

    Actually, if one reads the history of the US about a century ago, it would read more accurately thus .:

    How could the spirit, benevolence, self-determination of a nation have been usurped so completely despite astonishing amounts of dissension, swords raised against its pernicious enemy, incredible resistance against a foreign invader is sheep’s clothing…

    If one reads the likes of LaFollette and countless other war resisters of the time, (s)he’ll come away astonished at the resistance they put up and disappointed at how little effect they had.

    There are numerous reasons for it. All disgusting as they are tragic.

    Except for the subserviency of most of the metropolitan newspapers, the great corporate interests would never have ventured upon the impudent, lawless consolidation of business, for the suppression of competition, the control of production, markets and prices.
    Except for this monstrous crime, 65 per cent of all the wealth of this country would not now be centralized in the hands of 2 per cent of the people.

    “Fooling the People as a Fine Art”, La Follette’s Magazine (April 1918) (Info from Wikipedia)

    Note that the consolidation he speaks of is the centralization of economic control and planning that the Marxists of the time salivated after. That accounts for the linking of some big businesses and Marxists for “world revolution.”

    Crooked capitalism and its Marxist myrmidons won over a century ago.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  82. Art says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:09 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Three months ago, the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act was approved by the House of Representatives with 402 affirmative votes and only two libertarian-leaning congressmen voting “no.”

    Clearly our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and our Bill of Rights have been subverted by the Jews.

    The American contribution of a self-serving functioning democracy that works for its citizens – is dead.

    This is a major crime against humanity. There is no escaping that truth.

    It is inevitable that the JQ will arise again.

    Think Peace — Art

    p.s. Who are the two?

    • Replies: @geokat62

    Who are the two?
     
    Hey, Art. This is the info I managed to dig up:

    The only two congressmen to vote against the act were libertarian republicans Justin Amash and Thomas Massie who have actual principles and care about the Constitution.

    http://www.renegadetribune.com/house-passes-combating-anti-semitism-act-2017-expand-hate-crime-laws-penalties/
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  83. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:10 pm GMT
    @Corvinus
    Of course, you are representing the typical anti-Jew drive by shooter. Fortunately, we all know that you lack the guile and gumption to actually do anything about the situation.

    The cucks have arrived.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  84. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:16 pm GMT • 900 Words
    @RobinG
    "Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL ..."

    Got it. The ADL convinced Richard Spencer to convene his Blood and Soil followers in C'ville last August.....and previously some months earlier ... and again in October 2017. It's the ADL behind the curtain, moving their WN pawns around the board.

    Actually, Richard Spencer is ADL. How could we miss that. (After all, we speculate that the worst anti-Semites here are reverse-hasbara trolls.) Yes, it all makes sense now. Spencer is a Jew-centric goy, sheepdogging the low IQ confederate heritage WNs into midnight torch marches. Diabolical.

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.

    Funny how you forgot to mention the involvement of Hillary Clinton plant Terry McAuliffe, the bought-and-paid-for transplants into the Charlottesville City Council who first stirred the pot of “racism” in Charlottesville; the stand-down orders/actions of the Charlottesville police; the presence of JDL. (Interesting coincidence: both Charlottesville and Parkland, FL have seen large migrations from Long Island, NY, including Nikolas Cruz’s family that originated in Long Island.)

    As ADL reports,

    The rally itself, which was organized primarily by Jason Kessler, an alt right activist with ties to notorious racist Richard Spencer, never actually happened. Instead, local and state police converged on the chaotic scene, urging everyone off the streets and away from the parks. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency,

    That is, the ADL program of censorship and of manipulating information to demonize one side and valorize/present Jews as victims, prevailed, with the assistance of McAuliffe and the police.

    ADL’s own reporting on the Aug. 12 debacle has been hyperbolized and slanted to once again portray Jews as victims. One example: ADL’s Aug. 15 report stated,

    “And at least once, white supremacists changed their refrain, “You will not replace us” to “Jews will not replace us.”

    but on Feb. 18, 2018, ADL’s Six Months Later report wrote:

    On August 11, 2017, the world watched in horror as hundreds of torch-wielding white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia’s bucolic campus, chanting, “Jews will not replace us!

    See the difference? DO YOU SEE THE SUBTLE DECEPTIVENESS with which ADL reframed the ‘chant’?

    Regarding JVP:

    Gilad Atzmon has been outspoken about JVP’s attacks on Alison Weir:

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/18/jvp-alison-weir-and-the-hatred-of-the-white

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/27/jvp-bds-and-jewish-liberal-terror

    and
    In Case You Still Have a Drop of Sympathy Toward JVP

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/7/1/in-case-you-still-have-a-drop-of-sympathy-toward-jvp

    RobinG wrote:

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.

    Since the end of January I have participated in three separate “training” sessions, two under Episcopal church auspices, the third, Unitarian.
    The first Training was conducted by Episcopal diocese personnel; it was abusive and manipulative. The only thing more disturbing than the controlling format of the session was the dumb-sheep uncritical acquiescence of the participants who, if asked to confess their guilt, responded, “Oh, more than guilty, I am a sinner, a racist sinner.” It was disgusting. (I wrote a bit about it earlier).

    All of the sessions, including that first one, used as a resource books written and published via ADL. The resources use “former neo-Nazis” or “recovering skinheads” as the focal point; the in-recovery “racists and neo-Nazis” confess their sins in grotesque detail, and pledge to follow the guidance of their Jewish mentors (one book was co-written by a Jewish communications professional).

    The Unitarian session opened by stating that it based its wisdom on “Elie Weisel, a Holocaust survivor,” and an interview conducted by Sarah Silverman, slut comedian turned moral guru who, nevertheless, could not restrain herself from endorsing “smoking weed.”

    Regarding the upcoming film series:

    The first session of the current DC area film screening campaign was on Mar 4, when “Disturbing the Peace” was shown. I had planned to attend the screening until I read this background:

    An imprisoned Palestinian watches Schindler’s List and begins to question his stance. An Israeli soldier is manning a checkpoint when his wife calls, and he has a revelation about the Palestinian families right in front of him. Both sides have stories of deep suffering and of coming to see the suffering of those they had considered their enemies.

    Spielberg movies are constructed to present Jews as perpetual victims and to emotionally manipulate the viewer; that the Palestinian was emotionally affected by the film is not implausible. But it is a totally different category of moral judgment to put reaction to a movie on the same plane as witnessing — even participating in — the brutalization of another human being.

    I did not wish to be a party to endorsing such emotional manipulation (actually, I was afraid I’d explode and get myself in trouble), so I didn’t attend.

    Two more films are scheduled; Stitching Palestine, followed by a discussion with Wafa Ghnaim, author of Tatreez & Tea, and Sanaa Abouzaid, ANERA Board Member. I’ve met Abouzaid, she is impressive; I will try to attend.
    The other film is How Film Captures the Roles of Women in War and Peace.

    In summary, RobinG, based on the evidence and what I have witnessed, ADL and other allied zionist-linked groups re-characterized and exploited the events in Charlottesville. The multiple means by which the distortion of that event was initially carried out and continues to be exploited causes me to believe that at least some level of planning took place, on the part of ADL and its co-conspirators, and that it is part of a larger agenda that ADL will not back away from until total censorship has been achieved.

    Oh — regarding protests to Maryland legislators re anti-BDS — Cardin and Hoyer have been in office for, what 30 years? Where has JVP been all these years?

    Read More
    Well done SC.
    , @mcohen
    https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/13/charlottesville-james-fields-charged-with-was-pictured-at-neo-nazi-rally-vanguard-america

    S2c

    Reframing the chant seems to be your favourite past time.next you will be claiming fields was an undercover adl agent.
    Secondly you seem to have forgotten that the adl was formed in 1913 to fight anti Jewish discrimination.you should readup on the leo frank affair to reeducate yourself

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_Frank
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  85. lavoisier says: • Website
    March 6, 2018 at 7:39 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @LondonBob
    The Israel Anti-Boycott Act really sets an unprecedented low, potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison!

    We have seen similar moves in Britain, obviously given this is all coordinated globally. Than again not sure a judge or jury, a jury even more so, would uphold these new 'laws'. My friend's father was certainly creative when he presided over an Israeli related case, he was born in Palestine during the British mandate, so he has a stronger interest than most.
    https://www.theguardian.com/law/2010/sep/23/law-expert-view-gaza-war

    Then again not sure a judge or jury, a jury even more so, would uphold these new ‘laws’.

    I have no reason to think either judges or juries will uphold our constitutional rights when it comes to these issues.

    It is long past time for the average American to wake up to the reality that we do not inhabit a constitutional republic–merely a Satrapy of greater Zion.

    I have little faith in the American people to fix this mess and no faith in the American government.

    Too many of us are comfortable living as slaves and being accomplices to evil.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete, ChuckOrloski
    • Replies: @renfro
    In a Major Free Speech Victory, a Federal Court Strikes Down a Law ...

    https://theintercept.com/2018/01/31/kansas-bds-law-free-speech/

    Jan 31, 2018 - The greatest free speech threat in the West — attempts to outlaw activism against Israeli occupation — may have just suffered a fatal blow. ... A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that a Kansas law designed to punish people who boycott Israel is an unconstitutional denial of free speech. The ruling is a ...

    There will be more to come.
    , @cracker jack
    Hollyweird's hatred toward Christians is expressed in the trite and boring anti-Catholic film Lady Bird. A nun is called a cunt and a priest is consoled as a latent homosexual. Also.Sacramento is disparaged as California's Midwest (no compliment intended). This turkey was promoted as an Oscar winner. The herowhine (no misspelling) is a sex mad brat who hates her long suffering parents. If you are a male watching this you will piss, groan, and suffer. If you are female, you are being brainwashed by snickering Israeli worshippers. Do yourself a favor and stay home and eat popcorn.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  86. renfro says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:59 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Greg Bacon

    From an April 2003 Haaretz article:

    The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. Two of them, journalists William Kristol and Charles Krauthammer, say it's possible.

    This is a war of an elite. [Tom] Friedman laughs: I could give you the names of 25 people (all of whom are at this moment within a five-block radius of this office) who, if you had exiled them to a desert island a year and a half ago, the Iraq war would not have happened.

    http://www.haaretz.com/news/features/white-man-s-burden-1.14110
     

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7tUEqjmIWE

    I hope Israel's next choice for POTUS, 'Nutty' Nikki Hale, brings her well-worn knee pads to the AIPAC conjuring.

    Any politician that attends AIPAC and sings the praises of Israel and thumps for more wars for the glory of Apartheid Israel, is a traitor.

    Any politician that attends AIPAC and sings the praises of Israel and thumps for more wars for the glory of Apartheid Israel, is a traitor.

    I have many times been hung up on in my calls to the I-First politicians offices for accusing them of treason and being whores for the Jewish Lobby and Israel . Being hung up on is not pleasant but worth it when you realize you are upsetting them a lot more than they are upsetting you. Unfortunately not enough people do that—so you are wasting your time ranting peoples if you’re not also attacking the traitors.
    Put up or shut up.
    Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121

    http://clerk.house.gov/member_info/mcapdir.aspx

    https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

    https://www.democraticwhip.gov/content/hoyer-addresses-aipac-political-leadership-conference

    Statement ● Foreign Affairs

    Hoyer Addresses AIPAC Political Leadership Conference
    The US and Israel have stood together since 1948 because we stand up for what is right – liberty, freedom, and democracy

    House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer addressed the AIPAC Political Leadership Conference on December 15, 2003 (as prepared for delivery):
    excerpts from speech…..

    ”And, as you know, I had the privilege of leading the largest congressional delegation in history to Israel in August.
    This was my sixth trip to Israel, and my fifth as a member of Congress.
    But for many of the 28 other Democrats in our delegation, this was the first time they had been there.

    Let me say very clearly: as a member of the Democratic leadership and a long-time supporter of Israel, it is absolutely imperative that Members of Congress – especially our new members and those who have few Jews in their Congressional Districts – recognize the moral and strategic significance of the U.S.-Israel partnership.

    Furthermore, it is imperative that Israel’s circle of friends in Congress include non-Jews, too. For the reality is this: Israel’s safety and security is not a Jewish/non-Jewish issue. It is an American national security issue.

    There are some who believe that we must demonstrate more even-handedness in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
    I do not    .

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Furthermore, it is imperative that Israel’s circle of friends in Congress include non-Jews, too. For the reality is this: Israel’s safety and security is not a Jewish/non-Jewish issue. It is an American national security issue.
     
    It is, but not in the way he wants us to think it is.

    Extortion be da word.
    , @snag
    Amen !!! ,...
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  87. renfro says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:04 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    Funny how you forgot to mention the involvement of Hillary Clinton plant Terry McAuliffe, the bought-and-paid-for transplants into the Charlottesville City Council who first stirred the pot of "racism" in Charlottesville; the stand-down orders/actions of the Charlottesville police; the presence of JDL. (Interesting coincidence: both Charlottesville and Parkland, FL have seen large migrations from Long Island, NY, including Nikolas Cruz's family that originated in Long Island.)

    As ADL reports,

    The rally itself, which was organized primarily by Jason Kessler, an alt right activist with ties to notorious racist Richard Spencer, never actually happened. Instead, local and state police converged on the chaotic scene, urging everyone off the streets and away from the parks. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency,
     
    That is, the ADL program of censorship and of manipulating information to demonize one side and valorize/present Jews as victims, prevailed, with the assistance of McAuliffe and the police.

    ADL's own reporting on the Aug. 12 debacle has been hyperbolized and slanted to once again portray Jews as victims. One example: ADL's Aug. 15 report stated,

    "And at least once, white supremacists changed their refrain, “You will not replace us” to “Jews will not replace us.”
     
    but on Feb. 18, 2018, ADL's Six Months Later report wrote:

    On August 11, 2017, the world watched in horror as hundreds of torch-wielding white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia’s bucolic campus, chanting, “Jews will not replace us!
     
    See the difference? DO YOU SEE THE SUBTLE DECEPTIVENESS with which ADL reframed the 'chant'?

    Regarding JVP:

    Gilad Atzmon has been outspoken about JVP's attacks on Alison Weir:

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/18/jvp-alison-weir-and-the-hatred-of-the-white

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/27/jvp-bds-and-jewish-liberal-terror

    and
    In Case You Still Have a Drop of Sympathy Toward JVP
    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/7/1/in-case-you-still-have-a-drop-of-sympathy-toward-jvp


    RobinG wrote:

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.
     
    Since the end of January I have participated in three separate "training" sessions, two under Episcopal church auspices, the third, Unitarian.
    The first Training was conducted by Episcopal diocese personnel; it was abusive and manipulative. The only thing more disturbing than the controlling format of the session was the dumb-sheep uncritical acquiescence of the participants who, if asked to confess their guilt, responded, "Oh, more than guilty, I am a sinner, a racist sinner." It was disgusting. (I wrote a bit about it earlier).

    All of the sessions, including that first one, used as a resource books written and published via ADL. The resources use "former neo-Nazis" or "recovering skinheads" as the focal point; the in-recovery "racists and neo-Nazis" confess their sins in grotesque detail, and pledge to follow the guidance of their Jewish mentors (one book was co-written by a Jewish communications professional).

    The Unitarian session opened by stating that it based its wisdom on "Elie Weisel, a Holocaust survivor," and an interview conducted by Sarah Silverman, slut comedian turned moral guru who, nevertheless, could not restrain herself from endorsing "smoking weed."

    Regarding the upcoming film series:

    The first session of the current DC area film screening campaign was on Mar 4, when "Disturbing the Peace" was shown. I had planned to attend the screening until I read this background:

    An imprisoned Palestinian watches Schindler’s List and begins to question his stance. An Israeli soldier is manning a checkpoint when his wife calls, and he has a revelation about the Palestinian families right in front of him. Both sides have stories of deep suffering and of coming to see the suffering of those they had considered their enemies.
     
    Spielberg movies are constructed to present Jews as perpetual victims and to emotionally manipulate the viewer; that the Palestinian was emotionally affected by the film is not implausible. But it is a totally different category of moral judgment to put reaction to a movie on the same plane as witnessing -- even participating in -- the brutalization of another human being.

    I did not wish to be a party to endorsing such emotional manipulation (actually, I was afraid I'd explode and get myself in trouble), so I didn't attend.

    Two more films are scheduled; Stitching Palestine, followed by a discussion with Wafa Ghnaim, author of Tatreez & Tea, and Sanaa Abouzaid, ANERA Board Member. I've met Abouzaid, she is impressive; I will try to attend.
    The other film is How Film Captures the Roles of Women in War and Peace.

    In summary, RobinG, based on the evidence and what I have witnessed, ADL and other allied zionist-linked groups re-characterized and exploited the events in Charlottesville. The multiple means by which the distortion of that event was initially carried out and continues to be exploited causes me to believe that at least some level of planning took place, on the part of ADL and its co-conspirators, and that it is part of a larger agenda that ADL will not back away from until total censorship has been achieved.

    Oh -- regarding protests to Maryland legislators re anti-BDS -- Cardin and Hoyer have been in office for, what 30 years? Where has JVP been all these years?

    Well done SC.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  88. renfro says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:08 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @lavoisier

    Then again not sure a judge or jury, a jury even more so, would uphold these new ‘laws’.
     
    I have no reason to think either judges or juries will uphold our constitutional rights when it comes to these issues.

    It is long past time for the average American to wake up to the reality that we do not inhabit a constitutional republic--merely a Satrapy of greater Zion.

    I have little faith in the American people to fix this mess and no faith in the American government.

    Too many of us are comfortable living as slaves and being accomplices to evil.

    In a Major Free Speech Victory, a Federal Court Strikes Down a Law …

    https://theintercept.com/2018/01/31/kansas-bds-law-free-speech/

    Jan 31, 2018 – The greatest free speech threat in the West — attempts to outlaw activism against Israeli occupation — may have just suffered a fatal blow. … A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that a Kansas law designed to punish people who boycott Israel is an unconstitutional denial of free speech. The ruling is a …

    There will be more to come.

    • Replies: @lavoisier
    One can only hope. But any freedoms we still possess in our so called Republic hang by a thread.

    I still believe the only hope for us to preserve any semblance of a Republic is for the American people to get incredibly angry at the whores in power and their willingness to sell us all out for the sake of their Zionist overlords.

    The scale of the treachery displayed by our elected leaders is extraordinary.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  89. mcohen says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:27 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Funny how you forgot to mention the involvement of Hillary Clinton plant Terry McAuliffe, the bought-and-paid-for transplants into the Charlottesville City Council who first stirred the pot of "racism" in Charlottesville; the stand-down orders/actions of the Charlottesville police; the presence of JDL. (Interesting coincidence: both Charlottesville and Parkland, FL have seen large migrations from Long Island, NY, including Nikolas Cruz's family that originated in Long Island.)

    As ADL reports,

    The rally itself, which was organized primarily by Jason Kessler, an alt right activist with ties to notorious racist Richard Spencer, never actually happened. Instead, local and state police converged on the chaotic scene, urging everyone off the streets and away from the parks. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency,
     
    That is, the ADL program of censorship and of manipulating information to demonize one side and valorize/present Jews as victims, prevailed, with the assistance of McAuliffe and the police.

    ADL's own reporting on the Aug. 12 debacle has been hyperbolized and slanted to once again portray Jews as victims. One example: ADL's Aug. 15 report stated,

    "And at least once, white supremacists changed their refrain, “You will not replace us” to “Jews will not replace us.”
     
    but on Feb. 18, 2018, ADL's Six Months Later report wrote:

    On August 11, 2017, the world watched in horror as hundreds of torch-wielding white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia’s bucolic campus, chanting, “Jews will not replace us!
     
    See the difference? DO YOU SEE THE SUBTLE DECEPTIVENESS with which ADL reframed the 'chant'?

    Regarding JVP:

    Gilad Atzmon has been outspoken about JVP's attacks on Alison Weir:

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/18/jvp-alison-weir-and-the-hatred-of-the-white

    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/6/27/jvp-bds-and-jewish-liberal-terror

    and
    In Case You Still Have a Drop of Sympathy Toward JVP
    http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2015/7/1/in-case-you-still-have-a-drop-of-sympathy-toward-jvp


    RobinG wrote:

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.
     
    Since the end of January I have participated in three separate "training" sessions, two under Episcopal church auspices, the third, Unitarian.
    The first Training was conducted by Episcopal diocese personnel; it was abusive and manipulative. The only thing more disturbing than the controlling format of the session was the dumb-sheep uncritical acquiescence of the participants who, if asked to confess their guilt, responded, "Oh, more than guilty, I am a sinner, a racist sinner." It was disgusting. (I wrote a bit about it earlier).

    All of the sessions, including that first one, used as a resource books written and published via ADL. The resources use "former neo-Nazis" or "recovering skinheads" as the focal point; the in-recovery "racists and neo-Nazis" confess their sins in grotesque detail, and pledge to follow the guidance of their Jewish mentors (one book was co-written by a Jewish communications professional).

    The Unitarian session opened by stating that it based its wisdom on "Elie Weisel, a Holocaust survivor," and an interview conducted by Sarah Silverman, slut comedian turned moral guru who, nevertheless, could not restrain herself from endorsing "smoking weed."

    Regarding the upcoming film series:

    The first session of the current DC area film screening campaign was on Mar 4, when "Disturbing the Peace" was shown. I had planned to attend the screening until I read this background:

    An imprisoned Palestinian watches Schindler’s List and begins to question his stance. An Israeli soldier is manning a checkpoint when his wife calls, and he has a revelation about the Palestinian families right in front of him. Both sides have stories of deep suffering and of coming to see the suffering of those they had considered their enemies.
     
    Spielberg movies are constructed to present Jews as perpetual victims and to emotionally manipulate the viewer; that the Palestinian was emotionally affected by the film is not implausible. But it is a totally different category of moral judgment to put reaction to a movie on the same plane as witnessing -- even participating in -- the brutalization of another human being.

    I did not wish to be a party to endorsing such emotional manipulation (actually, I was afraid I'd explode and get myself in trouble), so I didn't attend.

    Two more films are scheduled; Stitching Palestine, followed by a discussion with Wafa Ghnaim, author of Tatreez & Tea, and Sanaa Abouzaid, ANERA Board Member. I've met Abouzaid, she is impressive; I will try to attend.
    The other film is How Film Captures the Roles of Women in War and Peace.

    In summary, RobinG, based on the evidence and what I have witnessed, ADL and other allied zionist-linked groups re-characterized and exploited the events in Charlottesville. The multiple means by which the distortion of that event was initially carried out and continues to be exploited causes me to believe that at least some level of planning took place, on the part of ADL and its co-conspirators, and that it is part of a larger agenda that ADL will not back away from until total censorship has been achieved.

    Oh -- regarding protests to Maryland legislators re anti-BDS -- Cardin and Hoyer have been in office for, what 30 years? Where has JVP been all these years?

    https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/13/charlottesville-james-fields-charged-with-was-pictured-at-neo-nazi-rally-vanguard-america

    S2c

    Reframing the chant seems to be your favourite past time.next you will be claiming fields was an undercover adl agent.
    Secondly you seem to have forgotten that the adl was formed in 1913 to fight anti Jewish discrimination.you should readup on the leo frank affair to reeducate yourself

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_Frank

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    You should direct your (pathetic) comment to RobinG; s/he's seems to have some theory about deep dark switchers going on.

    Or maybe Fields was a Pakistani?

    Do they drive on the right side of the road in Pakistan? Maybe Fields got mixed up . . .

    Sorry about Leo; frankly, I'm more interested in this situation:

    http://news.psu.edu/story/140775/2004/05/01/research/dark-legacy
    Dark Legacy by David Pacchioli
    May 1, 2004


    Five years ago, while researching the Italian-American experience, filmmaker Heather Hartley stumbled onto one of the uglier episodes in American history: the lynching of 11 Italians in New Orleans in March of 1891. Like most Americans, Hartley, assistant professor of communications at Penn State, had never heard of the incident. Intrigued, she resolved to make it the focus of a short film.

    As she proceeded, however, Hartley's research turned up another lynching of Italians, then another. "The more I looked, the more I uncovered," she remembers. Accounts told of lynchings in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Illinois, Washington, and New York between the years of 1885 and 1915, some 50 killings in all.
     

    50 Italians lynched in the United States.

    50.

    According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era -- 1881 - 1906 -- and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from.

    I don't know how to say this in a way that would make ADL trainers happy, mcohen, so I'll just blurt it out:
    Nobody cares about Jews and their perpetual victimhood. You've overplayed your hand. Get lost.

    , @CalDre
    Let's be clear. Admitted by the Jew supremacist ADL, Kessler was the organizer of the C'ville rally. And guess what? Prior to putting on his racist garb, Kessler was a dedicated Bolshevik, supporting all kinds of "Liberal" causes and with a Jewess girlfriend. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-14/report-%E2%80%98unite-right%E2%80%99-organizer-jason-kessler-was-occupy-movement-obama-supporter-8-m

    Thus, the claim that the Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL is not as "outlandish" as you imply. In fact all of the other "coicidences" - including the police stand-down and blaming the violence orchestrated by the Bolshevik ANTIFA on the WNs (something which you would no doubt find profoundly anti-White if you were a White supremacist or even neutral instead of a Jew supremacist). But honesty isn't your strong suite, is it now?

    As to the "Jews will not replace us" chant, that doesn't even make sense. The chant "You will not replace us" is directed at demographic suicide due to mass immigration. Certainly Jew supremacists are largely responsible for this immigration into White Christian societies, but Jews are not immigrating in mass numbers. I would not be surprised to hear an anti-Bolshevik chant at such a rally, but "Jews will not replace us" doesn't make sense. As far as I can tell, that chant was started by the chant leader ... perhaps Kessler (one of the reasons I no longer attend rallies is due to the juvenile and incessant mindless chanting)? Gotta score some propaganda points for his boss!

    As to Leo Frank, just like you Jew supremacists to harp on any perceived injustice to any Jew. The dude was guilty, the fact that "most researchers" think he wasn't doesn't mean squat. The people who lynched the SOB did not have the benefit of the "wisdom" of "most researchers" (don't tell me - they were mostly Jews!). And AFAICT there's no evidence that the fact that he was Jewish played any role in the lynching.

    If you want to speak of innocent victims, why not look at the innocent victims of Jewish supremacism today all around the world, and the millions of innocent dead in the ME due to your Apartheid neo-Nazi State of Terror Israel? Oh, yeah, that would go against your agenda.

    ADL is nothing but a hate-mongering Jew supremacist hate group. Fuck the ADL Zionists to hell.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  90. mcohen says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:31 pm GMT

    Lest we forget…..the bots from pakistan,qatar and other countries posting on us sites like unz pretending to be white supremacists so they can slander jews and israel and cause a rift between jews and christians.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    ... and cause a rift between jews and christians.
     
    Hmmm...what can you tell us about the Babylonian Talmud in that regard?
    , @Beefcake the Mighty
    Yawn.
    , @Talha
    I’m down for Mr. Unz blocking all foreign IP addresses originating in the Middle East - including Israel - are you?
    , @Alden
    The rift between Christians and Jews in America began when Jewish attorneys funded by AJC. ADL etc convinced judges to rule in favor of school desegregation aka school destruction rammed through their affirmative action act of 1968 via their stooges Johnson and Humphrey and filed the Grigs and kaiser vs Weber lawsuits that ended merit hiring.


    White goyim should never forgive and never forget what Jews did to us.
    , @Kolo
    There is no bond between xtians and jews you moron
    Your blood thirsty tribe has been trying to genocide the former for centuries
    Cry me a river.......
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  91. gwynedd1 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:53 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Funny what does not pass for foreign influence. I wonder how well RUPAC or CHIPAC would go over. Perhaps Trump should consider sending 4 billion a year to Russia in exchange for….what ever it is we get from Israel?

    for that matter MexiPAC, JAPPAC or BRITPAC would be equally scandalous.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  92. Wade says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:00 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot
    "Israel has been able to dramatically expand its settlements on stolen Palestinian "

    You mean "justly and legally conquered." Just like my California home!

    Maybe. But US citizens (or at least those of us who have undivided loyalty to the USA) need to know how the US was used to aid Israel in conquering Middle Eastern peoples and to decide whether we’re willing to put the US’s money and reputation on the line for a foreign, not so benign, power.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  93. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:08 pm GMT • 600 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Nazis subverting our Children in the racist ideology that it is OK to prefer to be among one's own!
    Exploiting their "positions of power!"


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=dXZAnRH89qM


    Holocaust denial will remain a fringe issue. The documentation is secure in its veracity and overwhelming in its volume. If anything, today’s school children are in danger of thinking that Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin went to war against Hitler because of what was happening to the Jews.

    Robert Cohen in "Auschwitz Revisited," on Mondoweiss, Jan. 30, 2015
    http://mondoweiss.net/2015/01/auschwitz-revisited/
     

    --- and we must ensure that "today's school children" never, ever stray from that belief.

    https://www.sbsun.com/2014/07/11/exclusive-holocaust-denied-by-students-in-rialto-school-assignment/


    Dozens of Rialto eighth-graders questioned whether the Holocaust occurred in essays written for an in-class assignment this spring.

    Rialto Unified School District administrators, besieged by criticism after the assignment became public in May, claimed at the time that none of the students who completed the assignment questioned or denied the Holocaust, but a survey of the students’ work by this news organization found numerous examples of students expressing doubt or flatly denying that the Holocaust occurred.

    “I believe the event was fake, according to source 2 the event was exhaggerated,” one student wrote. (Students’ and teachers’ original spelling and grammar are retained throughout this story.) “I felt that was strong enogh evidence to persuade me the event was a hoax.”

    In some cases, students earned high marks and praise for arguing the Holocaust never occurred, with teachers praising their well-reasoned arguments:

    “you did well using the evidence to support your claim,” the above student’s teacher wrote on his assignment.
     

    ---
    https://www.sbsun.com/2015/05/02/rialto-unified-holocaust-assignment-one-year-later/

    Twelve months later, not everyone believes the district has done enough, either to repair the damage done or to prevent something like it happening again.

    Don’t know enough about Dayanna Volitich, but based on mention of having interviewed Henrick Palmgren (or maybe his female partner)–

    HuffPost outed Volitich, who the news site said hosted Unapologetic and maintained a social media presence under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov,” after a blog called Angry White Men wrote about the Feb. 26 podcast. In that podcast, “Dalichov” interviewed the host of a far–right, anti­­–Semitic media outlet called Red Ice.

    imo UnzForum should get to know her better, and support her.

    I do believe it is extremely important that children in schools the American taxpayer finances be taught critical thinking skills, and be protected from propaganda. Holocaustism is enforced on American public schools, and I think that’s a violation of freedom of/from religion: if it cannot be critiqued but must be ‘believed,’ that takes it out of the realm of history and into dogma/religion.

    Dalichov is young, and if she’s got this much spunk, we need her. And she needs us.

    Meanwhile, back at the ranch:

    David Alexander Bullock is all about Equality and Educational Opportunity, especially for Blacks, and for revitalizing Detroit.
    He’s leading the protest against Richard Spencer speaking at Michigan State University

    http://therealnews.com/t2/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=31&Itemid=74&jumival=21277

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=517&v=VyxuFKJ90rY

    “We must lock arms and fight back NOW. We don’t want to make the same mistake folks made when white nationalism sprouted in Germany and then shaped — tried to shape the world in its image.”

    Looks Bullock got his “Lock arms and fight back” wish:

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/fistfights-road-white-nationalist-speech-034518292.html

    Fistfights near Michigan State Univeristy broke out Monday in the latest clash between [estimated 40] supporters of alt-right leader Richard Spencer and those [estimated 500] protesting his white supremacist views. Jane Lanhee Lee reports.


    Fascinating, isn’t it, that major leaders of USA howl and cheer at a confab for an entity that has been holding 5 million people hostage, brutalizing, even killing them, while one lone man who speaks out against a skewed narrative is subject to beating and is silenced.

    Back to the key paragraphs in Petras’s article:

    https://www.unz.com/jpetras/united-states-the-political-economy-of-massacres/

    The question is why does the US political system bemoan the frequent occurrence of mass shootings, and yet turn around and endorse the political process that makes these killings possible? The size, scope and duration of massacres requires that we examine the large-scale, long-term systemic features of the US political economy.

    The Politics of Wars: Massacres Abroad as ‘All American’ Heroism

    The US government has engaged in multiple bloody wars where it has massacred millions of civilians – including whole families in their homes – representing no conceivable threat to the American people. The wars feature the success of destruction and death as a means to advance US political programs. War criminals are honored. Domestic political conflicts and social problems are resolved by destroying invented adversaries and entire nations.

    In a political economy where overseas massacres are perpetrated by democratically elected leaders, who is to question the behavior of ‘a neighborhood sociopath’ who is merely following the practices of his president? This should surprise no one: Wholesale massacres abroad, fostered by our leaders, are reflected in the domestic retail massacre unleashed by the local ‘nutcase’.

    Read More
  94. RobinG says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:10 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Tsk, tsk. What you said was, “Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL.” That is [decidedly] not the same as, “They took advantage of the situation and milked it for all it was worth.” The self-flagellation by the Uni’s et al is another matter.

    Now, are you suggesting the L.I. Jews programmed Cruz to shoot white kids in Fla.? (Some of the students might have been Jews!) Are you in the ‘multiple shooters and it was a drill’ camp? When you come out with guns blazing, be careful not to shoot yourself in the feet.

    Read More
    • LOL: Rurik
    • Troll: SolontoCroesus
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  95. chris says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:21 pm GMT
    @Andrei Martyanov
    Meanwhile in Russia, in Naberezhnye Chelny (Tatarstan) a new ice-cream Poor Jew has been presented and is now in series production. I kid you not:

    https://life.ru/t/%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8/1095544/poslie_khokhla_i_obamki_v_tatarstanie_vypustili_morozhienoie_biednyi_ievriei

    Link in Russian. Some (very few) Jews protested and I think because of the oxymoron--Jews are never poor (wink, wink). This is the same company which produced ice-creams Hohol and Obamka (diminutive for Obama), Obamka, as you may have guessed it, being a chocolate ice-cream. State Department even accused the company in anti-Americanism. I think it is time to produce brand Katzap to put all those issues to rest. Here is how ice-cream looks like.

    https://static.life.ru/posts/2018/03/1095544/gr/north/ca4b78e205981537e61431681dfdff0a__1440x.png

    I omit here all hilarious issues which followed.

    count yourself lucky Andrei, if they’ll ever introduce it in the States, we’ll be forced to eat it under penalty of:”between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison!”

    • Replies: @Andrei Martyanov
    I am in the US. I doubt, though, that they can force me to eat anything, least of all eat prune-ice cream (that's what it is--prune). Let's hope that liberty endures in the US. Including the liberty of not-eating prune ice-cream.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  96. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:21 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @mcohen
    https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/aug/13/charlottesville-james-fields-charged-with-was-pictured-at-neo-nazi-rally-vanguard-america

    S2c

    Reframing the chant seems to be your favourite past time.next you will be claiming fields was an undercover adl agent.
    Secondly you seem to have forgotten that the adl was formed in 1913 to fight anti Jewish discrimination.you should readup on the leo frank affair to reeducate yourself

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_Frank

    You should direct your (pathetic) comment to RobinG; s/he’s seems to have some theory about deep dark switchers going on.

    Or maybe Fields was a Pakistani?

    Do they drive on the right side of the road in Pakistan? Maybe Fields got mixed up . . .

    Sorry about Leo; frankly, I’m more interested in this situation:

    http://news.psu.edu/story/140775/2004/05/01/research/dark-legacy

    Dark Legacy by David Pacchioli
    May 1, 2004

    Five years ago, while researching the Italian-American experience, filmmaker Heather Hartley stumbled onto one of the uglier episodes in American history: the lynching of 11 Italians in New Orleans in March of 1891. Like most Americans, Hartley, assistant professor of communications at Penn State, had never heard of the incident. Intrigued, she resolved to make it the focus of a short film.

    As she proceeded, however, Hartley’s research turned up another lynching of Italians, then another. “The more I looked, the more I uncovered,” she remembers. Accounts told of lynchings in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Illinois, Washington, and New York between the years of 1885 and 1915, some 50 killings in all.

    50 Italians lynched in the United States.

    50.

    According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era — 1881 – 1906 — and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from.

    I don’t know how to say this in a way that would make ADL trainers happy, mcohen, so I’ll just blurt it out:
    Nobody cares about Jews and their perpetual victimhood. You’ve overplayed your hand. Get lost.

    Read More
    • Agree: jacques sheete, L.K, Vojkan
    • Replies: @RobinG
    "RobinG seems to have some theory about deep dark switchers going on."

    Corvinus was obviously opaque. Are you also unable to perceive sarcasm?
    , @Corvinus
    "50 Italians lynched in the United States. According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era — 1881 – 1906 — and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from."

    False equivalency. While tragic, the lynching of 50 Italians were individual, unrelated cases, each by someone or an unruly crowd, for who knows what reason

    compared to

    concerted, sustained efforts by one ethnic group to violently punish another ethnic group deemed a threat to life and limb, with property damage to boot.

    The irony is thick here--Nobody cares about the victimhood of Italians from yesteryear, considering they were deemed foulmouthed louts by nativists.

    Here is the incident from New Orleans.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_14,_1891,_lynchings

    "In late 19th-century America, there was a growing prejudice against Italians, although they were recruited to satisfy the demand for cheap labor. They were immigrating to the American South in large numbers because of poor conditions at home and to fill the shortage of cheap labor created by the end of slavery and the preference of freedmen to work on their own accounts as sharecroppers."

    You. Have. To. Go. Back.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  97. j2 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:25 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jilles dykstra
    Which democracy ?
    I, for a very long time did not understand the difference between Democrats and Republicans.
    A USA friend enlightened me 'Democrats is new money, Republicans old money'.
    This is in the tradition of the American continent, seen from over the Atlantic as one, comprising north and south.
    In most S American countries the same, two groups of wealthy people struggling for power.
    Bolivia the exception, and Venezuala maybe, until the oil price collapsed.
    How the USA sees sovereignty was demonstrated when the plane of the Bolivian president, en route from Moscow to Bolivia, was forced to land in Austria, to see if Snowden was on board.

    Wasn’t it so with the difference between Democrats and Republicans that long ago one party was voted by South and one by the North, then they flipped voters.

    But about this article. So it is ZOG. It is still much easier to replace ZOG than to replace an open totalitarian rule. People did replace a totalitarian regime many times. It is not hopeless, not even that difficult. Requires some plan, some people, some funds, some time.

    Read More
  98. Anon • Disclaimer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:46 pm GMT

    Get a load of this:

    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/03/04/aipac-2018-bars-press-panel-press-freedom/

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  99. Charles Pewitt says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm GMT

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  100. RobinG says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:53 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus
    You should direct your (pathetic) comment to RobinG; s/he's seems to have some theory about deep dark switchers going on.

    Or maybe Fields was a Pakistani?

    Do they drive on the right side of the road in Pakistan? Maybe Fields got mixed up . . .

    Sorry about Leo; frankly, I'm more interested in this situation:

    http://news.psu.edu/story/140775/2004/05/01/research/dark-legacy
    Dark Legacy by David Pacchioli
    May 1, 2004


    Five years ago, while researching the Italian-American experience, filmmaker Heather Hartley stumbled onto one of the uglier episodes in American history: the lynching of 11 Italians in New Orleans in March of 1891. Like most Americans, Hartley, assistant professor of communications at Penn State, had never heard of the incident. Intrigued, she resolved to make it the focus of a short film.

    As she proceeded, however, Hartley's research turned up another lynching of Italians, then another. "The more I looked, the more I uncovered," she remembers. Accounts told of lynchings in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Illinois, Washington, and New York between the years of 1885 and 1915, some 50 killings in all.
     

    50 Italians lynched in the United States.

    50.

    According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era -- 1881 - 1906 -- and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from.

    I don't know how to say this in a way that would make ADL trainers happy, mcohen, so I'll just blurt it out:
    Nobody cares about Jews and their perpetual victimhood. You've overplayed your hand. Get lost.

    “RobinG seems to have some theory about deep dark switchers going on.”

    Corvinus was obviously opaque. Are you also unable to perceive sarcasm?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  101. Charles Pewitt says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:54 pm GMT

    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    I think Miss Coulter is generally correct. Israel dragging us into unnecessary conflicts makes her a liability.

    I think there is a lot to be said for Israel having to deal her neighbors minus a US threat on every issue.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  102. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    March 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm GMT
    @chris
    count yourself lucky Andrei, if they’ll ever introduce it in the States, we’ll be forced to eat it under penalty of:”between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison!”

    I am in the US. I doubt, though, that they can force me to eat anything, least of all eat prune-ice cream (that’s what it is–prune). Let’s hope that liberty endures in the US. Including the liberty of not-eating prune ice-cream.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  103. anon • Disclaimer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:57 pm GMT
    @Lot
    "Israel has been able to dramatically expand its settlements on stolen Palestinian "

    You mean "justly and legally conquered." Just like my California home!

    they (Californian) did it with their sweat and blood , time and money . How did you do it in Palestine?

    Read More
  104. anon • Disclaimer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:59 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace”.–Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/schumer-because-palestinians/
    Mr Giraldi doesn’tt believe in Torah .Problem lies him not believing in Torah.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    Mr Giraldi doesn’tt believe in Torah .Problem lies him not believing in Torah.
     
    The problem lies in selectively claiming to believe in the Torah. Israel was founded by atheists, so it's hard to imagine that they believe in the Torah.

    Can you tell us what the Torah says about not killing and stealing, for instance? And why the state of Israel has conveniently exempted itself from those admonitions?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  105. anarchyst says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:07 pm GMT • 500 Words

    If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.

    The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.

    Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.

    Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.

    As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..

    There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.

    When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  106. lavoisier says: • Website
    March 6, 2018 at 10:30 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    In a Major Free Speech Victory, a Federal Court Strikes Down a Law ...

    https://theintercept.com/2018/01/31/kansas-bds-law-free-speech/

    Jan 31, 2018 - The greatest free speech threat in the West — attempts to outlaw activism against Israeli occupation — may have just suffered a fatal blow. ... A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that a Kansas law designed to punish people who boycott Israel is an unconstitutional denial of free speech. The ruling is a ...

    There will be more to come.

    One can only hope. But any freedoms we still possess in our so called Republic hang by a thread.

    I still believe the only hope for us to preserve any semblance of a Republic is for the American people to get incredibly angry at the whores in power and their willingness to sell us all out for the sake of their Zionist overlords.

    The scale of the treachery displayed by our elected leaders is extraordinary.

    • Agree: renfro
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  107. snag says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:43 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Bibi is buttering Trump up for some more money ,…

    So far $38 Billion for a little bully, in return nothing but more enemies. $38 Billion that’s an equivalent of $10.000 a year tuition for 10 years for 380.000 gifted students* … At the same time they’re planning cuts for Medicaid, Medicare – Mr. President is this your MAGA and America First?

    *that can’t afford college.

    House bill would write into law the $38 billion in defense assistance for Israel
    —————————————————-

    https://www.jta.org/2018/03/02/news-opinion/politics/house-bill-would-write-into-law-the-38-billion-in-defense-assistance-for-israel

    Read More
  108. Anon • Disclaimer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:55 pm GMT

    Adios Ryan Dawson.

    http://www.ancreport.com/report/youtube-israeled-vidoes-accounts/

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  109. Talha says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:22 pm GMT
    @Lot
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.

    people Americans elected and love

    LOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!! I think road kill gets better ratings than elected officials!

    You guys are really too much sometimes, you could have ended it at elected, but nooooooo….

    Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans

    LOOOOOOL!!!

    Read More
    • LOL: SolontoCroesus
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  110. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:40 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    Any politician that attends AIPAC and sings the praises of Israel and thumps for more wars for the glory of Apartheid Israel, is a traitor.

    I have many times been hung up on in my calls to the I-First politicians offices for accusing them of treason and being whores for the Jewish Lobby and Israel . Being hung up on is not pleasant but worth it when you realize you are upsetting them a lot more than they are upsetting you. Unfortunately not enough people do that---so you are wasting your time ranting peoples if you're not also attacking the traitors.
    Put up or shut up.
    Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121
    http://clerk.house.gov/member_info/mcapdir.aspx
    https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

    https://www.democraticwhip.gov/content/hoyer-addresses-aipac-political-leadership-conference
    Statement ● Foreign Affairs

    Hoyer Addresses AIPAC Political Leadership Conference
    The US and Israel have stood together since 1948 because we stand up for what is right – liberty, freedom, and democracy

    House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer addressed the AIPAC Political Leadership Conference on December 15, 2003 (as prepared for delivery):
    excerpts from speech.....

    ''And, as you know, I had the privilege of leading the largest congressional delegation in history to Israel in August.
    This was my sixth trip to Israel, and my fifth as a member of Congress.
    But for many of the 28 other Democrats in our delegation, this was the first time they had been there.

    Let me say very clearly: as a member of the Democratic leadership and a long-time supporter of Israel, it is absolutely imperative that Members of Congress – especially our new members and those who have few Jews in their Congressional Districts – recognize the moral and strategic significance of the U.S.-Israel partnership.

    Furthermore, it is imperative that Israel’s circle of friends in Congress include non-Jews, too. For the reality is this: Israel’s safety and security is not a Jewish/non-Jewish issue. It is an American national security issue.

    There are some who believe that we must demonstrate more even-handedness in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
    I do not    .

    Furthermore, it is imperative that Israel’s circle of friends in Congress include non-Jews, too. For the reality is this: Israel’s safety and security is not a Jewish/non-Jewish issue. It is an American national security issue.

    It is, but not in the way he wants us to think it is.

    Extortion be da word.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  111. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:43 pm GMT
    @mcohen
    Lest we forget.....the bots from pakistan,qatar and other countries posting on us sites like unz pretending to be white supremacists so they can slander jews and israel and cause a rift between jews and christians.

    … and cause a rift between jews and christians.

    Hmmm…what can you tell us about the Babylonian Talmud in that regard?

    Read More
    • Replies: @CalDre
    Typical Jew supremacist. Can't admit the fact that Jews, in addition to being inherent supremacists, what with their "chosen people", genocide, non-Jews don't have souls and other major supremacist bullshit from theor demonic tombs the Torah and Talmud (the most evil texts ever to be printed), pathologically hate Christians and Christ has anything to do with the conflict.

    According to the Talmud, Jesus is for eternity held captive in a pot of boiling excrement.

    That's all one needs to know about Jews.

    Oh yeah, there's also the whole Jews killed Jesus. And used the ACLU and other Jewish organs to destroy Christianity in the United States with their absurd "interpretation" of the FIrst Amendment which has made the Jewish (Noahide-inspired) secular humanist religion the "state religion" of the Jew S A. And ....

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  112. jacques sheete says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:51 pm GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Hey geokat,

    Am purposely stuck-in-the past of my ZUS President Trump.

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby's (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot's candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?

    In meantime, below is You Tube video which features a younger Donald Trump's (1992) appearance on Late Night.

    He entertainingly bashed the ZUS President G.H.W. Bush pre-NAFTA economy and also asserted that H. Ross Perot had a decent chance to win the next ZUS election.

    As you may recall, geo, Perot was doing quite during the next presidential election theater, that is until his daugter's wedding was mysteriously threatened and Ross dropped out!

    https://youtu.be/bv-BaDbGHuE

    Be well, geo. Thank you.

    …Perot was doing quite during the next presidential election theater, that is until his daugter’s wedding was mysteriously threatened…

    Brilliant observation, CO!

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Jacques,

    My distrust about our Perot times thickens in comment # 121.

    I am trying not to be a distraction from Mr. Giraldi's important topic, but now I can see how President Trump has adapted some of H. Ross Perot's (rebel?) methodology of communicating with the deliberately dispossessed masses who would like their "on the sale shelf" country to be returned.

    The ZUS must enjoy carrying billionare babies because citizens sure don't mind being fucked by them.

    Thanks, Jacques.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  113. EliteCommInc. says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:54 pm GMT
    @Charles Pewitt
    https://twitter.com/CharlesPewitt/status/644564206168211456

    I think Miss Coulter is generally correct. Israel dragging us into unnecessary conflicts makes her a liability.

    I think there is a lot to be said for Israel having to deal her neighbors minus a US threat on every issue.

    • Replies: @snag
    General Petraeus said that long time ago.
    https://www.theatlantic.com/daily-dish/archive/2010/03/petraeus-on-israel/189340/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  114. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:20 am GMT • 500 Words

    One of the greatest tragedies of the USA’s occupation by zionists is the Opportunity Cost: China has a long-term vision, to develop the new Silk Road, OBOR — One Belt One Road. China is investing and building things in pursuit of that vision: China invested $300 billion in a high-speed railroad that cut from 14 hours to 8 hours the time from Beijing to what was a remote province but is becoming a hub for China-Russia trade.

    Russia, Iran, Khazakstan, Uzbekistan and numerous small, even primitive locales within, are the neighbors and regions that will be impacted, for good and ill, by this project. They are participating, some more attentively and effectively than others, in trying to look equally far into the future to see how the interconnectness of these diverse nations and people will play out.

    They are not planning for war, they are planning for economies that can sustain people and societies.

    USA is stuck in the quicksand of what it thinks of as its World War II victory and mandate to rule the world — the “International Order” that USA took hold of, at the cost of the blood and soil — Blut ind Boden* of millions of people. It is passing odd that references to Hitler, and Nazism, and swastikas seem to be increasing, and the Jewish censor-shops are becoming increasing hysterical about those 80-year old symbols.

    Thus, while China, Russia, Iran, Khazakstan, Uzbekistan bend their efforts — perhaps ineffective, perhaps ill-advised, perhaps grandiose, Who can say? — they bend their efforts, their intellect and time and sweat, and take the risks for a vast project for the future, the USA, dominated as it is by Zionist/Israeli/Christian Zionist mytho-freaks, cannot seem to pull themselves out of a freakish and mendaciously contrived past.

    This is insecurity, and a pathological quest for revenge, raised to the level of insanity.

    Two-thirds of the world is moving on while the most psychopathically motivated clique in all of history has grabbed the balls of the American people, whose Founders envisioned for them an experiment in self-sufficiency and independence and of amicable relations with nations the likes of China, Russia, and the OBOR project.

    Would Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin have counseled that the US president and Congress build weapons to destroy Russia and China, and gloat over enacting policies to economically devastate Iran and North Korea, or would they have recognized that joining those nations in their grand vision meant prosperity for all?

    Will it ever be possible for the United States to catch up, rather, to right itself, to rid itself of its backward compulsion and its addiction to killing; re-focus its perspective, re-educate its young people , and catch up with the rest of the world that is moving on without us?

    ——
    * Others, i.e. wikipedia, and The Victors, ascribe to Nazis and to ‘white nationalists’ the phrase, Blut und Boden, and perhaps so it was used, but in NS Germany, Hitler Youth rallied to the cry, Blut und Ehre — Blood and Honor. Outrageous.

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    A DW docu about OBOR

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-ybBZgN154

    Flynt and Hillary Leverett composed this argument -- that while USA worked so hard to destabilize Iran, major parts of the world were working toward a prosperous future, and USA was not a part of that development. The Leveretts spent at least a semester teaching in Chinese universities.
    , @chris
    Very interesting point about the comparative trajectory of our vs China’s vision.

    As far as our founders are concerned,

    Would Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin have counseled that the US president and Congress build weapons to destroy Russia and China, and gloat over enacting policies to economically devastate Iran and North Korea, or would they have recognized that joining those nations in their grand vision meant prosperity for all?
     
    the revolutionaries Jefferson and Franklin would have fought the present tyranny as they did the one in their own time.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  115. RobinG says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:22 am GMT • 200 Words

    Rather astounding, this in Washington Post today.

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’
    The group was formed to spin positive PR after Israeli atrocities.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/made-by-history/wp/2018/03/06/the-dark-roots-of-aipac-americas-pro-israel-lobby/?utm_term=.43fc170e16a6

    * * *
    “In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River. Eisenhower and Dulles resolved to use their leverage to get Israel to back off. However, Israel and the United States apparently agreed to keep Eisenhower’s action quiet in hopes of a quick resolution.

    But on Oct. 15, 1953, all hell broke loose. News spread that a special Israeli army unit had struck into the Jordanian-occupied West Bank and committed a massacre in the Palestinian village of Qibya, killing more than 60 civilians indiscriminately in retaliation for the murder of a Jewish woman and her two children in Israel on the night of Oct. 12.

    * *
    “The perception that AIPAC represents a consensus among American Jews has always been a key to its political influence, which explains the group’s sometimes seemingly outsized opposition to Jewish dissent from its line. “America’s Pro-Israel Lobby,” born in awful knowledge, has always existed to make Israeli realities and priorities palatable to Americans.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @Talha
    RobinG,

    I cannot believe what I read in that article - incredible that it was so straight forward and did not hide things.

    Everyone here knows that the Washington Post is going to receive hell from the Zionists for something like this so please take a few minutes of your time to thank them for an honest, eye-opening article:

    Write to letters@washpost.com or to: Letters to the Editor, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington DC 20071.
     
    Peace.
    , @Alden
    Some say that both JFK and his brother Robert were murdered by Jews because they wanted AIPAC to register as agents of a foreign country. Who knows
    , @Andrei Martyanov

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’
     
    Surprising, from WaPo. But valuable, nonetheless.
    , @Art
    RobinG -- good find --- Thanks!

    Clearly AIPAC is in the “1984” truth category – maybe it is so glaring, that the Jews are starting to feel uncomfortable? Maybe the liberal Jews are preparing some new spin for the rest of us.

    This is Jew infighting. Little Jew Marty Baron the WP’s editor, is a progressive Big Jew hand maiden. You can be sure they have some new victim crap for us to swallow.

    “In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River.
     
    AIPAC is all Eisenhower’s fault – Right!

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  116. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:30 am GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    One of the greatest tragedies of the USA's occupation by zionists is the Opportunity Cost: China has a long-term vision, to develop the new Silk Road, OBOR -- One Belt One Road. China is investing and building things in pursuit of that vision: China invested $300 billion in a high-speed railroad that cut from 14 hours to 8 hours the time from Beijing to what was a remote province but is becoming a hub for China-Russia trade.

    Russia, Iran, Khazakstan, Uzbekistan and numerous small, even primitive locales within, are the neighbors and regions that will be impacted, for good and ill, by this project. They are participating, some more attentively and effectively than others, in trying to look equally far into the future to see how the interconnectness of these diverse nations and people will play out.

    They are not planning for war, they are planning for economies that can sustain people and societies.

    USA is stuck in the quicksand of what it thinks of as its World War II victory and mandate to rule the world -- the "International Order" that USA took hold of, at the cost of the blood and soil -- Blut ind Boden* of millions of people. It is passing odd that references to Hitler, and Nazism, and swastikas seem to be increasing, and the Jewish censor-shops are becoming increasing hysterical about those 80-year old symbols.

    Thus, while China, Russia, Iran, Khazakstan, Uzbekistan bend their efforts -- perhaps ineffective, perhaps ill-advised, perhaps grandiose, Who can say? -- they bend their efforts, their intellect and time and sweat, and take the risks for a vast project for the future, the USA, dominated as it is by Zionist/Israeli/Christian Zionist mytho-freaks, cannot seem to pull themselves out of a freakish and mendaciously contrived past.

    This is insecurity, and a pathological quest for revenge, raised to the level of insanity.

    Two-thirds of the world is moving on while the most psychopathically motivated clique in all of history has grabbed the balls of the American people, whose Founders envisioned for them an experiment in self-sufficiency and independence and of amicable relations with nations the likes of China, Russia, and the OBOR project.

    Would Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin have counseled that the US president and Congress build weapons to destroy Russia and China, and gloat over enacting policies to economically devastate Iran and North Korea, or would they have recognized that joining those nations in their grand vision meant prosperity for all?

    Will it ever be possible for the United States to catch up, rather, to right itself, to rid itself of its backward compulsion and its addiction to killing; re-focus its perspective, re-educate its young people , and catch up with the rest of the world that is moving on without us?


    ------
    * Others, i.e. wikipedia, and The Victors, ascribe to Nazis and to 'white nationalists' the phrase, Blut und Boden, and perhaps so it was used, but in NS Germany, Hitler Youth rallied to the cry, Blut und Ehre -- Blood and Honor. Outrageous.

    A DW docu about OBOR

    Flynt and Hillary Leverett composed this argument — that while USA worked so hard to destabilize Iran, major parts of the world were working toward a prosperous future, and USA was not a part of that development. The Leveretts spent at least a semester teaching in Chinese universities.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  117. Twodees Partain says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:37 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.

    “Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love,”

    Spoken like an absolute mongoloid. These Israeli spies in Congress and in appointed positions are roundly despised by everyone except Hasbara trolls like you. I suspect that if you had a brain, you would take it out and play with it.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  118. Twodees Partain says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:42 am GMT
    @jacques sheete

    Israel will crush Syria and Iran ...
     
    Then turn around and whine about being the "victims," again.

    Israel has been provoking them for decades; if Israel's so rough 'n tough, what are they waiting for?

    Lot loves to huff and puff, ignoring the fact that the IDF couldn’t defeat a troop of Boy Scouts without using tactical nukes. They are hell on Palestinian teenagers as long as there are only a few of them together.

    What a bunch of pissants.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Lotsa fun mocking the fool. That one couldn't pass "Mocking for Dummies."

    Hasbara Central needs to polish the rookie losers before unleashing them on the likes of us!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  119. annamaria says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:47 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Lot
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.

    Who needs “anonymous Hitler fans” when the American Kagans’ clan has provided the well-known Hitler fans like the neo-Nazi collaborator Nuland-Kagan and the Kagans brothers? Under their guidance, the post-coup Ukraine has become the most antisemitic country in Europe. And don’t forget the Israeli citizen Kolomojsky, a financier of neo-Nazis battalions of “freedom fighters.” It was Israel that took great care of ISIS-connected Muslims in Syria; the Israeli brass was quite outspoken about their preference for ISIS as compares to a sovereign state of Syria. Read your Israeli papers before spreading your silly insinuations on this forum.

    Your Jewish tribe is famous for smearing the memory of the victims of the WWII. Look at your best friends sisters Chalupas (both are banderites and vicious Russophobes) and the ziocon-beloved Chrystia Freeland from Canada — a lying and profiteering warmonger that tried to whitewash a history of her granddaddy’s criminal past. His crimes against Jews are documented by Jewish sources. By collaborating with neo-Nazi, ziocons have tied their fortune with “Hitler fans.” Enjoy the infamy.

    By the way, Congressional job approval among the US citizenry is currently 15%. http://news.gallup.com/poll/1600/congress-public.aspx
    The shameless zionization of the US Congress is certainly a factor that explains the citizenry’ mistruct towards “the people Americans elected and [supposedly] love.” There is no love lost. Who could “love” the prostituting Hoyer, Cardin, and Schumer…

    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    How long ago Ukrainians thought about jews
    Voline ( Vsevolod Mikhailovitsch Eichenbaum), ‘The unknown revolution (Kronstadt 1921 Ukraine 1918-21)’, New York 1955
    Not positively, I can tell, based on this book.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  120. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:55 am GMT
    @mcohen
    Lest we forget.....the bots from pakistan,qatar and other countries posting on us sites like unz pretending to be white supremacists so they can slander jews and israel and cause a rift between jews and christians.

    Yawn.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  121. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:04 am GMT • 1,000 Words
    @geokat62

    The inevitable question... is what has become of this nation, as the smoldering remnants and the whirling ashes obscure the sky of a once young, proud and resolute nation now lay barren?
     
    https://twitter.com/westland_will/status/970906197892083713?s=21

    Hey geokat,

    Trust you know my intent is not to be a pain-in-the-ass and “Occupy geokat62 @ U.R.?”

    Given my inability to find a connection involving a H. Ross Perot and U.S. Zionist relationship, I began to question how it was that the Jewish Larry King Show gave the billionaire presidential candidate so much time for interview and presenting his anti-NAFTA argument to U.S. voters.

    Does an absence of evidence linking the unconvential billionaire and powerful Jewish Lobbies suggest there was no (zero) relationship? I do not know.

    However, I do know that economic globalization was underway and a petty little presidential election was not going to be allowed to stop NAFTA passage.

    I like to believe Perot was telling Americans truth about the fruit of NAFTA and such was known as “a giant sucking sound of US jobs going to Mexico.”

    But today, and distrusting my initial TRUST that elected US leaders would never have the balls to deindustrialize America, I now wonder about the early 1990′s rogue (?) role of billionaire Perot.

    A question.

    Deep down in his pockets, was Perot really a Populist/Globalist-combo distraction such as “Sheeple” Americans have today in Populist/Globalist ZUS President Donald J. Trump?

    Did early 1990′s ZUS economic “transformation” Process require someone successful to go “on air” simply to demonstrate that there was at least a smidgeon of businesslike political dissent against NAFTA?

    Now that I bored you to XX-rated conspjracy paranoia, Brother geo, below is N.Y.T. columnist Anthony Lewis’s attempt at telling people how to think about the intriguing & near forgotten Mr. Perot.

    Sincerely hope I’m proven dead wrong about the remarkable H. Ross Perot presidential campaigns. Thank you and I think Trump’s place in the general Zio malaise now becomes clearer.

    Abroad at Home; New York Times, Why Perot?
    By ANTHONY LEWIS
    Published: October 2, 1992

    [MORE]

    BOSTON— George Orwell might have written the script. A billionaire hires people to demand that he run for President, calls them “volunteers” — and then says he must listen to them as the voice of the people.

    Why are we paying any attention to Ross Perot? To me that is the puzzling question. Here is a man known to be as qualified for the Presidency as a starfish. Yet the press has hung on him these last days, dramatizing every nod and wink leading up to the announcement that he is back in the race.

    When he quit in July, he did so in the face of mounting evidence that he was temperamentally unfit for public office. By now the evidence is overwhelming: evidence of paranoia and the vengeful abuse of power.

    Fear of plots and enemies has led Mr. Perot to carry out all kinds of secret investigations: of his employees, of rival businesses, recently of those paid “volunteers.” Now there is a report that the practice touched the life of his own daughter, Nancy.

    The story was first mentioned by Marie Brenner in a major piece on Mr. Perot in the October Vanity Fair. A fuller version is given by Sidney Blumenthal in the current issue of The New Republic.

    According to this account, Nancy Perot was in her senior year at Vanderbilt University when she fell in love with a young assistant professor of English and wanted to marry him. Ross Perot hired private investigators to discredit the professor, then claimed (without offering proof) that he was among other things a drug dealer. The marriage did not take place.

    Why was Ross Perot so opposed to the marriage? According to the New Republic article, he told friends: “You don’t think I’d let my daughter marry a Jew.”

    The vindictiveness of Ross Perot was shown, famously, when he lost a contract for computer services for Texas Medicaid to another company, Bradford National Corporation. Marie Brenner’s article says Bradford executives found themselves subject to anonymous harassing telephone calls — until Mr. Perot succeeded in reversing the Texas decision.

    As for paranoia, Edward J. Rollins gave Ms. Brenner an example. A leading Republican campaigner, he was Mr. Perot’s campaign manager until the emptiness and chaos he saw led him to quit in July. While he was there, he says, a top Perot aide suggested to him that he was part of an anti-Perot conspiracy, that he had been planted in the campaign by President Bush and was being paid by the C.I.A.

    When Mr. Rollins resigned, Perot security people immediately marched into the headquarters and cut off everyone’s access to computers and telephones. Mr. Rollins’s deputy, Charlie Leonard, was asked when he left to sign a document agreeing to “refrain from making any disparaging remarks or negative comments, either publicly or privately, directly or indirectly, regarding Ross Perot. . . .”

    Now Mr. Perot says he will not answer any questions that are “not directly relevant” to the nation’s concerns. That means no questions about his own record. He wants to be exempt from the necessary scrutiny of the democratic process.

    Mr. Perot says he is running again to focus attention on “the issues,” in particular the budget deficit. But there is an oddity: He has done little or no work on the subject himself.

    During his earlier campaign he had one substantive meeting on the deficit. His advisers brought in a proposal on how to reduce it. Mr. Perot, saying he didn’t have time, told the advisers to get on with it themselves. They made it into a book “by Ross Perot.”

    Why, then, are we paying attention to Mr. Perot? Part of the reason is the press. It wanted something to liven up the campaign, and the Perot factor served.

    But Ross Perot also touches a nerve when he says we are not facing our real problems in this country. A lot of Americans feel the same way. He has not had the courage or determination to do the hard work of seeking answers. But the point is serious.

    Finally, we are paying attention because James Baker wants us to: wants a third man in the race, in the debates. In 1988 he won the election for George Bush by creating distractions such as Willie Horton. This year’s distraction — this year’s Willie Horton.

    Read More
  122. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:20 am GMT
    @Twodees Partain
    Lot loves to huff and puff, ignoring the fact that the IDF couldn't defeat a troop of Boy Scouts without using tactical nukes. They are hell on Palestinian teenagers as long as there are only a few of them together.

    What a bunch of pissants.

    Lotsa fun mocking the fool. That one couldn’t pass “Mocking for Dummies.”

    Hasbara Central needs to polish the rookie losers before unleashing them on the likes of us!

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  123. cracker jack says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:21 am GMT • 100 Words
    @lavoisier

    Then again not sure a judge or jury, a jury even more so, would uphold these new ‘laws’.
     
    I have no reason to think either judges or juries will uphold our constitutional rights when it comes to these issues.

    It is long past time for the average American to wake up to the reality that we do not inhabit a constitutional republic--merely a Satrapy of greater Zion.

    I have little faith in the American people to fix this mess and no faith in the American government.

    Too many of us are comfortable living as slaves and being accomplices to evil.

    Hollyweird’s hatred toward Christians is expressed in the trite and boring anti-Catholic film Lady Bird. A nun is called a cunt and a priest is consoled as a latent homosexual. Also.Sacramento is disparaged as California’s Midwest (no compliment intended). This turkey was promoted as an Oscar winner. The herowhine (no misspelling) is a sex mad brat who hates her long suffering parents. If you are a male watching this you will piss, groan, and suffer. If you are female, you are being brainwashed by snickering Israeli worshippers. Do yourself a favor and stay home and eat popcorn.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  124. snag says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:34 am GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    I think Miss Coulter is generally correct. Israel dragging us into unnecessary conflicts makes her a liability.

    I think there is a lot to be said for Israel having to deal her neighbors minus a US threat on every issue.

    General Petraeus said that long time ago.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/daily-dish/archive/2010/03/petraeus-on-israel/189340/

    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    I have been a defender o Gen Patreaus' position concerning the value of COIN. However, at the end of the day, his positions have fallen squarely in support of political positions that support needless use of force in the regions in which Israel is all to happy to see the US stumbling around on her behalf.


    Miss Coulter's position tends to dismiss as an ethical component, something I am not as quick to dismiss. Nor am I willing to accept that Israel might not be useful in the future.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  125. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:14 am GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    ...Perot was doing quite during the next presidential election theater, that is until his daugter’s wedding was mysteriously threatened...
     
    Brilliant observation, CO!

    Hi Jacques,

    My distrust about our Perot times thickens in comment # 121.

    I am trying not to be a distraction from Mr. Giraldi’s important topic, but now I can see how President Trump has adapted some of H. Ross Perot’s (rebel?) methodology of communicating with the deliberately dispossessed masses who would like their “on the sale shelf” country to be returned.

    The ZUS must enjoy carrying billionare babies because citizens sure don’t mind being fucked by them.

    Thanks, Jacques.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    President Trump has adapted some of H. Ross Perot’s (rebel?) methodology of communicating with the deliberately dispossessed masses who would like their “on the sale shelf” country to be returned.

    The ZUS must enjoy carrying billionare babies because citizens sure don’t mind being fucked by them.
     
    For sure.

    In fact, the country was designed, from the outset, to protect the fu__ers, not the fu__ees.

    Anyone who spends 5 minutes on the anti-federalist papers can see it, and Shays' Rebellion and the Whiskey rebellion demonstrate it well.

    I was reviewing some of LaFollette's works and came upon this.:

    God, how patient are Thy poor! These corporations and masters of manipulation in finance heaping up great fortunes by a system of legalized extortion, and then exacting from the contributors – to whom a little means so much – a double share to guard the treasure! . . .

    So multifarious have become corporate affairs, so many concessions and privileges have been accorded them by legislation – so many more are sought by further legislation – that their specially retained representatives are either elected to office, directly in their interests, or maintained in a perpetual lobby to serve them. Hence it is that the corporation does not limit its operations to the legitimate conduct of its business. Human nature everywhere is selfish, and with the vast power which consolidated capital can wield, with the impossibility of fixing any personal or moral responsibility for corporate acts, its commands are heard and obeyed in the capitals of the state and nation.

    -Robert M. LaFollette, The Dangers Threatening Representative Government, July 4th, 1897
    http://scottwalkerwatch.com/fighting-bob-lafollette/
     
    We dumb goyim have been taking a screwing since the beginning. No wonder we're so deserving of so much contempt!
  126. Talha says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:14 am GMT
    @mcohen
    Lest we forget.....the bots from pakistan,qatar and other countries posting on us sites like unz pretending to be white supremacists so they can slander jews and israel and cause a rift between jews and christians.

    I’m down for Mr. Unz blocking all foreign IP addresses originating in the Middle East – including Israel – are you?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Cloak And Dagger
    Unfortunately, VPN makes that a futile gesture.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  127. Anti-Sceptic says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:23 am GMT
    @Corvinus
    Of course, you are representing the typical anti-Jew drive by shooter. Fortunately, we all know that you lack the guile and gumption to actually do anything about the situation.

    Funny, I don’t see a single “J” in my two sentences. Also, guile and gumption have nothing to do with it. You know well that I can’t carry out the only solution acceptable on my own.

    I look forward to stumbling upon YOUR solution as I read on.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  128. EliteCommInc. says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:32 am GMT • 100 Words
    @snag
    General Petraeus said that long time ago.
    https://www.theatlantic.com/daily-dish/archive/2010/03/petraeus-on-israel/189340/

    I have been a defender o Gen Patreaus’ position concerning the value of COIN. However, at the end of the day, his positions have fallen squarely in support of political positions that support needless use of force in the regions in which Israel is all to happy to see the US stumbling around on her behalf.

    Miss Coulter’s position tends to dismiss as an ethical component, something I am not as quick to dismiss. Nor am I willing to accept that Israel might not be useful in the future.

    • Replies: @Alden
    Go memorize some more Jewish myths legends and fairy tales.

    If you only knew what Jews think about your kind of Christian. That would include any Jewish accountant Dr or so called friend you know.
    , @snag
    If it wasn't for this little bully and it's puppets on Capitol Hill we wouldn't have any problems in ME.

    I would like to remind you that after Eisenhower told them to pack up and get the hell out of Suez in '56 our relationship with Arabs was great and after our airlift with arms to Israel in '73 they declared oil embargo and that was the end of our auto industry and the beginning of the demise of our relationship with them. Sheltering the Shah made it worst and down the hill from there.

    Jews simply don't know how to live in peace with others and never learn ... instead to do some soul searching they keep pointing their finger and blame others - That works for a while until the hosts get pissed off and act. All those expulsions and pogroms didn't happen because there nice people and good neighbors.

    Read the first nine lines of Chapter One in attached link, those few sentences should tell you what I mean and talking about.
    https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/halsall/jewish/lazare-anti.asp
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  129. geokat62 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:33 am GMT • 100 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    Hey geokat,

    Am purposely stuck-in-the past of my ZUS President Trump.

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby's (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot's candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?

    In meantime, below is You Tube video which features a younger Donald Trump's (1992) appearance on Late Night.

    He entertainingly bashed the ZUS President G.H.W. Bush pre-NAFTA economy and also asserted that H. Ross Perot had a decent chance to win the next ZUS election.

    As you may recall, geo, Perot was doing quite during the next presidential election theater, that is until his daugter's wedding was mysteriously threatened and Ross dropped out!

    https://youtu.be/bv-BaDbGHuE

    Be well, geo. Thank you.

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby’s (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot’s candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?

    Hey, Chuck. I have previously posted a few comments citing George HW Bush who believed he lost the 1992 election due to the efforts of The Lobby b/c of his refusal to march into Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein. If this is true, it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense for The Lobby to try and squeeze Perot out of the campaign by blackmailing him with photos of his daughter.

    My two cents.

    Read More
    • Replies: @geokat62

    ... due to the efforts of The Lobby b/c of his refusal to march into Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein.
     
    That was one reason. The other big reason The Lobby went after him was his decision to tie loan guarantees to the building of settlements. He complained: "I'm one lonely little guy" up against "some powerful forces" made up of "a thousand lobbyists on the Hill."

    So, for these two reasons, if anything The Lobby would have been keen to insert Perot in the '92 campaign to split the vote and allow Clinton to win. If this hypothesis is correct, they did not have the motivation to blackmail him.
    , @Twodees Partain
    GHW, or Wobbly as he was known back then after Maggie Thatcher told him, "don't go wobbly on me now" obviously threw the election to Clinton. He conducted a non-campaign that was remarked upon at the time. Clinton ran twice against soft pitched GOP candidates.

    The GOP fatboys will run an absolute guaranteed loser like Dole or McCain to ensure a democrat win, but the non-campaign of Wobbly had to be done because it's tradition to run an incumbent president for a second term. It still took massive vote fraud by the dems to beat him, but that's tradition as well.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  130. geokat62 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:51 am GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby’s (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot’s candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?
     
    Hey, Chuck. I have previously posted a few comments citing George HW Bush who believed he lost the 1992 election due to the efforts of The Lobby b/c of his refusal to march into Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein. If this is true, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for The Lobby to try and squeeze Perot out of the campaign by blackmailing him with photos of his daughter.

    My two cents.

    … due to the efforts of The Lobby b/c of his refusal to march into Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein.

    That was one reason. The other big reason The Lobby went after him was his decision to tie loan guarantees to the building of settlements. He complained: “I’m one lonely little guy” up against “some powerful forces” made up of “a thousand lobbyists on the Hill.”

    So, for these two reasons, if anything The Lobby would have been keen to insert Perot in the ’92 campaign to split the vote and allow Clinton to win. If this hypothesis is correct, they did not have the motivation to blackmail him.

    • Replies: @Alden
    You are right about the Jewish attack on Bush 1 because he tried to force the Israelis to fulfill their part of the agreement for a loan* in exchange for stopping the settlements.

    Travelers in Israel the summer and fall of 92 heard average Israelis boasting about who does Bush think he is, we Jews will defeat him.

    And they did.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  131. geokat62 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:10 am GMT
    @Art

    Three months ago, the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act was approved by the House of Representatives with 402 affirmative votes and only two libertarian-leaning congressmen voting “no.”
     
    Clearly our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and our Bill of Rights have been subverted by the Jews.

    The American contribution of a self-serving functioning democracy that works for its citizens - is dead.

    This is a major crime against humanity. There is no escaping that truth.

    It is inevitable that the JQ will arise again.

    Think Peace --- Art

    p.s. Who are the two?

    Who are the two?

    Hey, Art. This is the info I managed to dig up:

    The only two congressmen to vote against the act were libertarian republicans Justin Amash and Thomas Massie who have actual principles and care about the Constitution.

    http://www.renegadetribune.com/house-passes-combating-anti-semitism-act-2017-expand-hate-crime-laws-penalties/

    • Replies: @Art
    geokat62 - thanks for the info - these two need to be supported.

    From your article:

    The Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council on Monday praised the passage of the bill:

    These Jews are devils - they have suckered the Muslims into working with them.

    It is the Jews who condemned the Muslims to being hated in the first place. How totally sick.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  132. J.C. says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:20 am GMT • 200 Words

    RE: The Israel Anti-Boycott Act. Is the article below still true?

    Who Can Control Israel’s Arms Dealers?

    ”The weapons have also wound up in the hands of criminal cartels and narcotics traffickers, mingling arms sales with large-scale fraud, extortion, and drugs. In Turkey, these hidden relationships and the accompanying networking are frequently referred to as the “Deep State,” meaning those non-elected powerful figures who are able to provide cover for transnational illegal activity and are well-placed enough to prevent any serious inquiry into their dealings. ”

    [...]

    “While Turkish interests are largely confined to the Near East and adjacent areas in Europe, the Israelis operate worldwide. Israeli arms dealers, security services, and consultants span the globe. They dominate the airport security industry and have also been linked to training, equipping, and intelligence-gathering for corrupt and dictatorial regimes in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Security companies sometimes work as stringers for Israeli intelligence and may have ties to criminal groups including burgeoning Russian-Israeli organized crime in the United States.”

    https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/who-will-control-israels-arms-dealers/

    Turkey too resells American weapons and military secrets for a profit—and that’s a loss to our security.

    Philip Giraldi

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  133. REALITY CHECK says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:56 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot
    "Israel has been able to dramatically expand its settlements on stolen Palestinian "

    You mean "justly and legally conquered." Just like my California home!

    Read More
    • Agree: Talha, Alden, Rurik
    • Replies: @Lot

    since the Nuremberg Principles were established after WW2. It is against international law and the Geneva Conventions and UN Resolutions to acquire territory by war.
     
    There was plenty of territorial changes by the victors in WWII. You think Poland should give Germany Danzig back? Does Russia have to give Konigsberg back to Germany or back to Poland? Very convenient for you Muslim supremacists to say 1945 conquests: A-OK. But 1967.... Illegal occupations! And somehow the Unz stable of nutty Muslim supremacists do not seem too concerned about all the Greeks evicted by the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which is even more recent.

    What do you think the ratio is of complaints about Israeli settlements in Judea versus Turkish settlements on Greek land in Cyprus? 1000 to 1? Also not much concern for the Muslims murdering and expelling the ancient Christian communities in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

    In any event, the land of Israel has belonged to Jews for thousands of years. They never willingly gave it up. 1949 and 1967 was the eviction of Ottoman squatters from that land. If Jordan and Syria wanted the land Israel justly took by force so badly, they should not have started multiple wars with Israel, and they should have fought harder to win. Too bad for them.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  134. Alden says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:03 am GMT • 200 Words

    Browsing through this week’s edition of the Jewish journal I discovered the Lawfare Project.

    Its a joint Israel American Jew non profit supported by American Jews tax deductible donations. The Jewish journal and other Jewish publications often brag about the tens of billions a year wealthy Jews donate to Jewish anti White American foundations every year instead of paying taxes.

    Lawfare Project is international. Its currently attacking Spain. It has just succeeded in bribing threatening whatever a Spanish Judge to declare the divest and boycott movement illegal.

    It is currently preparing a lawsuit to force Spanish Google, Twitter and Yahoo to censor all comments deemed by Jews to be anti Semitic.

    On the other hand, the endless gun control showing off their intellectual brilliance discussion is surprisingly even handed.

    That’s probably because uber Israeli lobbyist Ben Shapiro is pro 2nd amendment

    There are a couple articles noticing how divisions between different tribes are getting stronger and stronger and that might not be so good. Maybe they’ve finally noticed that their tribe is only 2% and that 2% can’t rule forever?

    And wonders of wonders there’s an article by a secular Jewish woman arguing that boys are boys and that maybe treating and teaching them as boys might be a good idea
    She did use the current liberal Jewish term for males for men toxic masculine.

    But hey it’s a teeny tiny baby step in the right direction. Or maybe its just camaflage before their next attack on Whites.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  135. Talha says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:16 am GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    Rather astounding, this in Washington Post today.

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’
    The group was formed to spin positive PR after Israeli atrocities.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/made-by-history/wp/2018/03/06/the-dark-roots-of-aipac-americas-pro-israel-lobby/?utm_term=.43fc170e16a6

    * * *
    "In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River. Eisenhower and Dulles resolved to use their leverage to get Israel to back off. However, Israel and the United States apparently agreed to keep Eisenhower’s action quiet in hopes of a quick resolution.

    But on Oct. 15, 1953, all hell broke loose. News spread that a special Israeli army unit had struck into the Jordanian-occupied West Bank and committed a massacre in the Palestinian village of Qibya, killing more than 60 civilians indiscriminately in retaliation for the murder of a Jewish woman and her two children in Israel on the night of Oct. 12.

    * *
    "The perception that AIPAC represents a consensus among American Jews has always been a key to its political influence, which explains the group’s sometimes seemingly outsized opposition to Jewish dissent from its line. “America’s Pro-Israel Lobby,” born in awful knowledge, has always existed to make Israeli realities and priorities palatable to Americans."

    RobinG,

    I cannot believe what I read in that article – incredible that it was so straight forward and did not hide things.

    Everyone here knows that the Washington Post is going to receive hell from the Zionists for something like this so please take a few minutes of your time to thank them for an honest, eye-opening article:

    Write to letters@washpost.com or to: Letters to the Editor, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington DC 20071.

    Peace.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  136. Alden says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:17 am GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    ... due to the efforts of The Lobby b/c of his refusal to march into Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein.
     
    That was one reason. The other big reason The Lobby went after him was his decision to tie loan guarantees to the building of settlements. He complained: "I'm one lonely little guy" up against "some powerful forces" made up of "a thousand lobbyists on the Hill."

    So, for these two reasons, if anything The Lobby would have been keen to insert Perot in the '92 campaign to split the vote and allow Clinton to win. If this hypothesis is correct, they did not have the motivation to blackmail him.

    You are right about the Jewish attack on Bush 1 because he tried to force the Israelis to fulfill their part of the agreement for a loan* in exchange for stopping the settlements.

    Travelers in Israel the summer and fall of 92 heard average Israelis boasting about who does Bush think he is, we Jews will defeat him.

    And they did.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  137. Alden says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:22 am GMT
    @EliteCommInc.
    I have been a defender o Gen Patreaus' position concerning the value of COIN. However, at the end of the day, his positions have fallen squarely in support of political positions that support needless use of force in the regions in which Israel is all to happy to see the US stumbling around on her behalf.


    Miss Coulter's position tends to dismiss as an ethical component, something I am not as quick to dismiss. Nor am I willing to accept that Israel might not be useful in the future.

    Go memorize some more Jewish myths legends and fairy tales.

    If you only knew what Jews think about your kind of Christian. That would include any Jewish accountant Dr or so called friend you know.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  138. Alden says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:40 am GMT • 300 Words

    A bit off topic but I’d like to know what bible thumping pro Israel moralist EliteCommInc.
    thinks of an ad currently running on TV

    Its sponsored by some bible thumper Jewish owned Christian organization. They want bible thumping naive credulous fools to sign up for $45.00 per month to support elderly RUSSIAN holocaust survivors.

    They claim these heavily made up barely able to walk crones in shawls don’t even have water, let alone food. I’ve heard of Russian food shortages, but a total lack of water??????

    FYI naive credulous bible believers, it’s impossible for a person to live more than five days without water as the kidneys start to fail 3 to 4 days without water and the process can’t be reversed. So obviously these heavily made up actresses are getting water.

    The AD claims these actresses have no medical care in Russia either.

    The biggest Jewish lie the Bible thumpers believe is that there was a holocaust in Russia.

    FYI idiot bible thinkers, Russia fought against Germany in WW2 and the ruling communist party was disproportionately Jewish at the time.

    Or maybe those actresses snuck into German occupied Poland to sacrifice themselves as holy martyrs to the holocaust religion.

    Holocaust in Russia in WW2. Only a Christian Zionist moron would believe it. Only an idiot would believe Russia denies even water to old Jewish women.

    Has anyone seen a worse holocaust myth; that old Jewish women in Russia don’t even have water to drink? Maybe they can’t crawl to the village well. Maybe the village well is guarded by Cossacks who beat back the dehydrated Jews with their sabres.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Alden
    That AD just ran again. Its a different version. The actresses don’t even have beds. They lie on piles of rags in their hovels. Some are all wrapped up in layers of raggedy coats lying on piles of rags outside of falling down hovels.

    I guess they are supposed to be homeless. What survivors !!!!homeless in a Russian winter and no water.

    It’s high 53 low 40 F in Crimea. I guess one can survive if well wrapped up while waiting for the good Christians to bring them food, water and medicine
    , @EliteCommInc.
    Ads of this nature have been running for more than ten years. it's a charity, and people have to make up there own minds about giving.


    It's tougher for the elderly to go without water. but the ability to survive without water has no definitive determinant. It varies.


    I think you would be hard pressed to find anyone who would not consider what occurred in eastern Europe, including Russian who would not classify the devastation on the civilian and military population -- a holocaust.
  139. Cloak And Dagger says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:58 am GMT
    @Talha
    I’m down for Mr. Unz blocking all foreign IP addresses originating in the Middle East - including Israel - are you?

    Unfortunately, VPN makes that a futile gesture.

    • Replies: @Talha
    Good point - que sera, sera.

    Peace.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  140. Talha says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:06 am GMT
    @Cloak And Dagger
    Unfortunately, VPN makes that a futile gesture.

    Good point – que sera, sera.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  141. REALITY CHECK says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:10 am GMT
    @RobinG
    "Aug. 12 in Charlottesville was planned by ADL ..."

    Got it. The ADL convinced Richard Spencer to convene his Blood and Soil followers in C'ville last August.....and previously some months earlier ... and again in October 2017. It's the ADL behind the curtain, moving their WN pawns around the board.

    Actually, Richard Spencer is ADL. How could we miss that. (After all, we speculate that the worst anti-Semites here are reverse-hasbara trolls.) Yes, it all makes sense now. Spencer is a Jew-centric goy, sheepdogging the low IQ confederate heritage WNs into midnight torch marches. Diabolical.

    Meanwhile, JVP and the ADL tricked DC metro Christians into holding an Israel-critical film series, not to mention protesting Maryland anti-BDS legislation. Brilliant.

    White nationalist leader Richard Spencer gave Israel as an example of an ethno-state he aspires to create in the United States during a controversial speech at the University of Florida on Thursday.

    https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/richard-spencer-gives-israel-as-example-of-ethno-state-he-wants-in-u-s-1.5459154

    • Replies: @RobinG
    Have you heard or read the speech? Is it an echo of the Jew-haters' admiration for Israel's racial exclusivity?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  142. Alden says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:12 am GMT
    @RobinG
    Rather astounding, this in Washington Post today.

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’
    The group was formed to spin positive PR after Israeli atrocities.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/made-by-history/wp/2018/03/06/the-dark-roots-of-aipac-americas-pro-israel-lobby/?utm_term=.43fc170e16a6

    * * *
    "In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River. Eisenhower and Dulles resolved to use their leverage to get Israel to back off. However, Israel and the United States apparently agreed to keep Eisenhower’s action quiet in hopes of a quick resolution.

    But on Oct. 15, 1953, all hell broke loose. News spread that a special Israeli army unit had struck into the Jordanian-occupied West Bank and committed a massacre in the Palestinian village of Qibya, killing more than 60 civilians indiscriminately in retaliation for the murder of a Jewish woman and her two children in Israel on the night of Oct. 12.

    * *
    "The perception that AIPAC represents a consensus among American Jews has always been a key to its political influence, which explains the group’s sometimes seemingly outsized opposition to Jewish dissent from its line. “America’s Pro-Israel Lobby,” born in awful knowledge, has always existed to make Israeli realities and priorities palatable to Americans."

    Some say that both JFK and his brother Robert were murdered by Jews because they wanted AIPAC to register as agents of a foreign country. Who knows

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  143. snag says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:15 am GMT • 200 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    I have been a defender o Gen Patreaus' position concerning the value of COIN. However, at the end of the day, his positions have fallen squarely in support of political positions that support needless use of force in the regions in which Israel is all to happy to see the US stumbling around on her behalf.


    Miss Coulter's position tends to dismiss as an ethical component, something I am not as quick to dismiss. Nor am I willing to accept that Israel might not be useful in the future.

    If it wasn’t for this little bully and it’s puppets on Capitol Hill we wouldn’t have any problems in ME.

    I would like to remind you that after Eisenhower told them to pack up and get the hell out of Suez in ’56 our relationship with Arabs was great and after our airlift with arms to Israel in ’73 they declared oil embargo and that was the end of our auto industry and the beginning of the demise of our relationship with them. Sheltering the Shah made it worst and down the hill from there.

    Jews simply don’t know how to live in peace with others and never learn … instead to do some soul searching they keep pointing their finger and blame others – That works for a while until the hosts get pissed off and act. All those expulsions and pogroms didn’t happen because there nice people and good neighbors.

    Read the first nine lines of Chapter One in attached link, those few sentences should tell you what I mean and talking about.

    https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/halsall/jewish/lazare-anti.asp

    Read More
    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    I am familiar with the events you cite.

    But before I respond, I would like to understand the point of the response.

    , @jsb
    Very interesting read. Thanks for the link. Let me try to gauge the interests of some readers by offering an excerpt from Chapter One:

    Bernard Lazare:
    Antisemitism: Its History and Causes, 1894

    "Considering the unanimity of antisemitic manifestations, it can hardly be admitted, as had too willingly been done, that they were merely due to a religious war, and one must not view the strife against the Jews as a struggle of polytheism against monotheism, or that of the Trinity against Jehovah. The polytheistic, as well as[9] the Christian nations combated not the doctrine of one sole God, but the Jew.

    Which virtues or which vices have earned for the Jew this universal enmity? Why was he ill-treated and hated alike and in turn by the Alexandrians and the Romans, by the Persians and the Arabs, by the Turks and the Christian nations ? Because, everywhere up to our own days the Jew was an unsociable being.
    ...
    Why was he unsociable ? Because he was exclusive, and his exclusiveness was both political and religious, or rather he held fast to his political and religious cult, to his law.
    ...
    One thing prevented that fusion and upheld the existence of the Hebrews among the nations; it was the growth of the Talmud, the authority and rule of the doctors who taught a pretended tradition. The policy of the doctors to which we shall return further made of the Jews sullen beings, unsociable and haughty, of whom Spinoza, who knew them well, could say: "It is not at all surprising that after being scattered for so many years they have preserved their identity without a government of their own, for, by their external rites, contrary to those of other nations, as well as by the sign of circumcision, they have isolated themselves from all other nations, even to the extent of drawing upon themselves the hate of all mankind."6
    ...
    After the controversy between the Sadducees and the Pharisees had terminated in the victory of the latter, these injunctions became part of the law, they were taught with the law and helped to develop and exaggerate the exclusiveness of the Jews.
    ...
    And it may be said that true Mosaism, purified and enlarged by Isaiah, Jeremiah and Ezekiel, broadened and generalized by the Judaeo-Hellenists, would have brought Israel to Christianity, but for Ezraism,Pharisaism and Talmudism, which held the mass of the Jews bound to strict observances and narrow ritual practices.
    ...
    To guard God's people, to keep it safe from evil influences, the doctors exalted their law above all things. They declared that no study but that of the law alone became an Israelite, and as a whole life-time was hardly sufficient to learn and penetrate all the subtleties and all the casuistry of that law, they prohibited the study of profane sciences and foreign languages.
    ...
    However, the Rabbinites could not kill Jewish curiosity with one blow; it required centuries. It was as late as the fourteenth century, after Ibn Ezra, Rabbi Bechai, Maimonides, Bedares, Joseph Caspi, Levi Ben Gerson, Moses of Narbonne, and many others, were gone, all true sons of Philo and the Alexandrians, who strove to verify Judaism by foreign philosophy; after Asher Ben Yechiel had induced the assembly of the rabbis at Barcelona to excommunicate those who would study profane sciences; after Rabbi Shalem, of Montpellier had complained to the Dominicans of the Moreh Nebukhim, and this book, the highest expression of the ideas of Maimonides, had been burnedit was only after all this that the rabbis ultimately triumphed.12

    Their end was attained. They had cut off Israel from the community of nations; they had made of it a sullen recluse, a rebel against all laws, foreign to all feeling fraternity, closed to all beautiful, noble and generous ideas; they had made of it a small and miserable nation, soured by isolation, brutalized by a narrow education, demoralized and corrupted by an unjustifiable pride.13

    With this transformation of the Jewish spirit and the victory of sectarian doctors, coincides the beginning of official persecution. Until that epoch there had only been outbursts of local hatred, but no systematic vexations. With the triumph of the Rabbinites, the ghettos come into being. The expulsions and massacres commence. The Jews want to live aparta line is drawn against them. They detest the spirit of the nations amidst whom they livethe nations chase them. They burn the Morehtheir Talmud is burned and they themselves are burned with it.14

    It would seem that no further agency was needed to render the separation of the Jews from the rest of mankind complete and to make them an object of horror and reprobation. Still another cause must be added to those just mentioned: the indomitable and tenacious patriotism of Israel.
    ...
    Jerusalem was the guardian of the Tabernacle which received the divine word; it was the city of the only Temple, the only place in the world where God could efficiently be worshipped and sacrifices offered to Him.
    ....
    It was because in Jerusalem only, in the land given by God to their ancestors, their bodies would be resurrected. There those who had believed in Yahweh, who had observed his law and obeyed his word, would awake at the sound of the last trumpet and appear before their Lord. Nowhere but there could they rise at the appointed hour; every other land but that washed by the yellow Jordan was a vile land, fouled by idolatry, deprived of God.

    When the fatherland was dead, when adversity was sweeping Israel all over the world, after the Temple had perished in flames, and when the heathens occupied the holiest ground, mourning over bygone days became everlasting in the soul of the Jew. It was over; they could no longer hope to see on the day of mercy the black buck carry away their sins into the desert, neither could they see the lamb killed for the passover night, or bring their offerings to[16] the altar; and, deprived of Jerusalem during life, they would not be brought there after death.
    ...
    With the Talmudists these sentiments of popular enthusiasm, this mystic heroism underwent a transformation. The doctors taught the restoration of the Jewish empire; in order that Jerusalem might be born anew from its ruins, they wanted to preserve the people of Israel pure, to prevent them from mixing with other people, to inculcate on them the idea that they were everywhere in exile, amidst enemies that held them captive. They said to their disciples: "Do not cultivate strange lands, soon you will cultivate your own; do not attach yourself to any land, for thus will you be unfaithful to the memory of your native land; do not submit to any king, for you have no master but the Lord of the Holy Land, Jehovah; do not scatter amongst the nations, you will forfeit your salvation and you will not see the light of the day of resurrection; remain such as you left your house; the hour will come and you will see again[17] the hills of your ancestors, and those hills will then be the centre of the world, which will be subject to your power."

    Thus all those complex sentiments which had in olden days served to build up the hegemony of Israel, to maintain its character as a nation, to develop a high and powerful originality, all those virtues and vices which gave it the spirit and countenance necessary to preserve a nation; which enabled it to attain greatness and later to defend its independence with desperate valour worthy of admiration; all that, after the Jews had ceased to be a State, combined to shut them up in the most complete, the most absolute isolation.
    ...
    This solicitude for worldly goods, which is a marked feature of the Hebrew character, has not been without effect upon the conduct of the Jews, especially since they left Palestine; by directing them along certain avenues, to the exclusion of all others, this feature of their character has drawn upon them the most violent animosities."

     

    https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/halsall/jewish/lazare-anti.asp
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  144. Alden says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:20 am GMT • 100 Words
    @mcohen
    Lest we forget.....the bots from pakistan,qatar and other countries posting on us sites like unz pretending to be white supremacists so they can slander jews and israel and cause a rift between jews and christians.

    The rift between Christians and Jews in America began when Jewish attorneys funded by AJC. ADL etc convinced judges to rule in favor of school desegregation aka school destruction rammed through their affirmative action act of 1968 via their stooges Johnson and Humphrey and filed the Grigs and kaiser vs Weber lawsuits that ended merit hiring.

    White goyim should never forgive and never forget what Jews did to us.

    Read More
    • Replies: @mcohen
    Troll
  145. Corvinus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:31 am GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    You should direct your (pathetic) comment to RobinG; s/he's seems to have some theory about deep dark switchers going on.

    Or maybe Fields was a Pakistani?

    Do they drive on the right side of the road in Pakistan? Maybe Fields got mixed up . . .

    Sorry about Leo; frankly, I'm more interested in this situation:

    http://news.psu.edu/story/140775/2004/05/01/research/dark-legacy
    Dark Legacy by David Pacchioli
    May 1, 2004


    Five years ago, while researching the Italian-American experience, filmmaker Heather Hartley stumbled onto one of the uglier episodes in American history: the lynching of 11 Italians in New Orleans in March of 1891. Like most Americans, Hartley, assistant professor of communications at Penn State, had never heard of the incident. Intrigued, she resolved to make it the focus of a short film.

    As she proceeded, however, Hartley's research turned up another lynching of Italians, then another. "The more I looked, the more I uncovered," she remembers. Accounts told of lynchings in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Illinois, Washington, and New York between the years of 1885 and 1915, some 50 killings in all.
     

    50 Italians lynched in the United States.

    50.

    According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era -- 1881 - 1906 -- and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from.

    I don't know how to say this in a way that would make ADL trainers happy, mcohen, so I'll just blurt it out:
    Nobody cares about Jews and their perpetual victimhood. You've overplayed your hand. Get lost.

    “50 Italians lynched in the United States. According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era — 1881 – 1906 — and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from.”

    False equivalency. While tragic, the lynching of 50 Italians were individual, unrelated cases, each by someone or an unruly crowd, for who knows what reason

    compared to

    concerted, sustained efforts by one ethnic group to violently punish another ethnic group deemed a threat to life and limb, with property damage to boot.

    The irony is thick here–Nobody cares about the victimhood of Italians from yesteryear, considering they were deemed foulmouthed louts by nativists.

    Here is the incident from New Orleans.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_14,_1891,_lynchings

    “In late 19th-century America, there was a growing prejudice against Italians, although they were recruited to satisfy the demand for cheap labor. They were immigrating to the American South in large numbers because of poor conditions at home and to fill the shortage of cheap labor created by the end of slavery and the preference of freedmen to work on their own accounts as sharecroppers.”

    You. Have. To. Go. Back.

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    There's one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included "atheist Jews" and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander.

    "After several previous attempts on his life, Tsar Alexander II was the target of several bombs thrown at his armoured carriage in St Petersburg on 1 March 1881 by a revolutionary group, Narodnaya Volya (People’s Will). That was the day he had finalised a new constitution for Russia (and only Russia). He got out after the first bomb, to comfort his dying Cossack guardsmen. Another bomb was thrown and exploded near him; he was seriously injured, dying minutes later in his Royal apartments. The bomb thrower was Ignacy Hryniewiecki, a Catholic Pole born in Grodno, now Belarus [2]. One of his co-conspirators in the assassination group was a Jewish girl called Gesia Gelfman.

    Her origins were the excuse needed by the Tsarist anti-terrorist police, the Okhrana, and the new Tsar Alexander III to launch anti-Jewish propaganda alleging that the assassination had been a Jewish plot. This in turn led to anti-Jewish actions and bloody pogroms in many parts of The Pale . . .

    “People’s Will” was led by Vera Figner when its previous leaders were arrested. Born to Jewish parents in Kazan, Russia, in 1852, she was the oldest of six children and was sent away to a private school in 1863. She was influenced by an uncle who held radical political views. She moved to Switzerland to get medical training. There she met Russian political exiles and was converted to revolutionary socialism. After her medical training she returned to Russia and worked in Samara and Saratov. She joined the “Land and Liberty” group and when it split in 1879, she joined the People's Will. Several figures in the group were arrested and in March 1881, Figner became the leader of the People's Will. She was involved in planning several acts of terrorism, including the successful assassination of the Tsar.
     
    http://www.henrypavlovich.com/Russian-revolutionary-movements-and-Jewish-emigration-after-1881

    In 1881 she [Gesya Gelfman] was part of the group that assassinated Alexander II, along with her then lover, Nikolai Sablin. When the police raided their apartment, Sablin shot himself.
     
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gesya_Gelfman
    , @SolontoCroesus

    You. Have. To. Go. Back.
     
    . . . because I'm Italian, I presume.

    This is approaching a breakthrough:
    it's not just about White vs varying shades of Brown-Black; some Whites get to stay, some Whites Have. To. Go. Back.
    (Trust me, I'm so White I make Swedes look swarthy).

    Ron Unz highlighted this video interview of George Carlin's daughter; she's obviously Irish.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2070&v=_c-laOh5rbY

    She's White, and Irish.
    Irish is a different sensibility, obviously a different sense of ethnic history and geography.
    Brunonia Barry writes interesting novels that explore Irish vs Puritan New England vs witchcraft; they're all White, but not the same and their origin myths and folk tales differ and conflict.
    Which of those groups Have. To. Go. Back?
    Do the Irish Have. To. Go. Back?

    Obviously Germans are White. Germans in USA have largely gone underground; many changed their names, etc etc etc. If you hear what sounds like a German surname the person is probably Jewish.
    I participated with a group that read Ovid's Metamorphoses; several of the participants inserted material about Germanic-Nordic myths. I was outraged -- because I had been totally ignorant of the fact that Germanic myths existed. I learned that a completely different system of myths and folk tales informs the Nordic-German sensibility.
    Then, I watched a video about Wagner, whose philosophy and music are based on Germanic myths; his work was admired musically but condemned categorically because Hitler liked Wagner. Americans of German origin are automatically associated to "Nazi" and Hitler.
    Do Germans Have. To. Go. Back?

    The question comes down to, Who gets to stay, and who Has. To. Go. Back, Corvinus?

    And if you Have. To. Go. Back, Corvinus, I've got dibs on your house, car, and flat screen teevee.

  146. REALITY CHECK says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:07 am GMT • 300 Words
    @jsb
    Nikky Haley is there for one reason and that is to do the bidding for Isreal (Nikky Haley as governor of South Carolina signed into law (first state to do so in the US) anti-BDS
    In a U.S. Isreal Policy Conference meeting--hosted by AIPAC--and the interviewee Dan Senor, whose past includes as sting at AIPAC and who was introduces to neocons by non other than Bill Kristol. Dan Senor was vitim of a Freudian slip when he pronounced the following:
    @5:10 "What can the United States do, What can the ambassador on the United States do to hold countries accountable to, as you said, ... to address the fact that many of them don't have [Israel's]..cough cough, America's back at the UN..."

    @8:05 "...the days of Isreal bashing are over (standing ovation)

    @10:13 ZUS arm-twisting power play to remove from the record and to silence and remove from power anyone who stands up to Israli line

    @11:35 anti-BDS bill signed into law by then South Carolina governor Nikky Haley (now you see why she got a promotion as a US ambassador to UN)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmhEuFe8mSA

    ----------------------
    New anti-semitism tracking system
    https://www.timesofisrael.com/diaspora-ministry-unveils-system-for-tracking-online-anti-semitism/

    Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course
    http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189

    and:
    The Zionist attempt to control language.
    The Israel Project’s 2009 GLOBAL LANGUAGE DICTIONARY

    https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf

    and:
    Israel tech site paying “interns” to covertly plant stories in social media
    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/asa-winstanley/israel-tech-site-paying-interns-covertly-plant-stories-social-media

    and:
    Israeli students to get $2,000 to spread state propaganda on Facebook
    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israeli-students-get-2000-spread-state-propaganda-facebook

    Hasbara War room:
    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israel-student-union-sets-war-room-sell-gaza-massacre-facebook
    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israels-pretty-face-how-national-union-israeli-students-does-governments
    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israels-student-debate-champions-are-hasbara-agents-state-says-their-coach

    Something more recent: A new propaganda app for israel’s thousands of internet trolls, act.il : “A new app ‘arms’ thousands of motivated civilians worldwide, defending Israel’s image online” … “We had about 1,000 volunteers, most of them students from the IDC, who created pro-Israel PR content in 35 different languages, reaching some 40 million web users.” …

    we started working from the operations room on a regular basis. We had a database of student volunteers from dozens of countries, and it became more and more organized. We started setting up departments: One department created pro-Israeli marketing content, another department found and marked online articles that required our attention, and a third department dealt with finding and reporting pages that incite against Israel.” … Within only two weeks, it was downloaded by over 6,000 people in 27 countries around the world …

    “In the months before the app’s launch, we ran it a pilot among a group of some 800 students, most of them Americans,” … During the pilot period, we were able to remove 2-5 inciting pages or videos every week. We’re working with the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] and the Shin Bet [Israeli version of the FBI], who are giving us information on such inciting content, and even they couldn’t keep us with how fast we were getting things removed.” … “Companies, such as Facebook, remove content following reports from the community,” Ben-Yosef explains. “If there is only one person reporting it, he usually gets told by Facebook the content doesn’t meet the criteria for removal. If 300 report it—the content is removed immediately. As soon as content inciting against Israel is posted online, we send a message through the app and all of its subscribers immediately report it.” …

    “Students from the University of California (UC), where there are a lot of anti-Israel activists, came to us for help,” Briga says. “We organized a joint campaign, in which we opened Skype chats at the IDC and at UC campuses and we let random students just sit down and have a conversation with someone from here [Israel].

    https://www.israelandstuff.com/want-to-defend-israel-heres-a-lesson-in-hasbara

    • Replies: @jsb
    Thanks for the link...It seems that it is too little too late ... the cat is out of the bag! The censorship and outright purges by FB, Twitter, YouTube will invariably drive the content to other places, which in turn will lead to their own demise. The harder they try to shut people down, censor their views, intimidate them, or imprison them for though "crimes", the backlash will only swell, like a crescendo...until it can no longer be restrained.

    Check out some of the alternatives already:

    --corbett report: get off of ThemTube
    https://d.tube/#!/v/corbettreport/trhcyhec
    or 
    https://www.bitchute.com/video/_WV8yOzhRfI/ 

    --corbett report: weaponizing social media 
    https://d.tube/#!/v/corbettreport/kqn54tmc
    or
    https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dL8vt1n-f8/

    The art of deception by GCHQ:
    https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/ 

    https://theintercept.com/document/2014/02/24/art-deception-training-new-generation-online-covert-operations/

  147. RobinG says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:24 am GMT
    @REALITY CHECK
    White nationalist leader Richard Spencer gave Israel as an example of an ethno-state he aspires to create in the United States during a controversial speech at the University of Florida on Thursday.

    https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/richard-spencer-gives-israel-as-example-of-ethno-state-he-wants-in-u-s-1.5459154

    Have you heard or read the speech? Is it an echo of the Jew-haters’ admiration for Israel’s racial exclusivity?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  148. EliteCommInc. says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:35 am GMT
    @snag
    If it wasn't for this little bully and it's puppets on Capitol Hill we wouldn't have any problems in ME.

    I would like to remind you that after Eisenhower told them to pack up and get the hell out of Suez in '56 our relationship with Arabs was great and after our airlift with arms to Israel in '73 they declared oil embargo and that was the end of our auto industry and the beginning of the demise of our relationship with them. Sheltering the Shah made it worst and down the hill from there.

    Jews simply don't know how to live in peace with others and never learn ... instead to do some soul searching they keep pointing their finger and blame others - That works for a while until the hosts get pissed off and act. All those expulsions and pogroms didn't happen because there nice people and good neighbors.

    Read the first nine lines of Chapter One in attached link, those few sentences should tell you what I mean and talking about.
    https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/halsall/jewish/lazare-anti.asp

    I am familiar with the events you cite.

    But before I respond, I would like to understand the point of the response.

    no offense intended . . .

    • Replies: @snag
    Because when it comes to Israel or Jews after any exchange of opinion about them, their attitude and conduct there's always that 'but' and excuses without considering the history and their coexistence record. Some folks are simply irreformable, beyond repair. Their faith teaches them that they the chosen ones (sic) and race of masters and the way they treat someone when they're at the steering wheel proves again, again and again that there's no hope.

    There's no accident that Stalin and other ruthless dictators were surrounded by them. Another of their trademark it's backstabbing their host nations and parasitic lifestyle. They're ruthless even to their own that try to say anything about their shortcomings.

    Read the rest of that book and you'll find the answers.
    .http://www.azquotes.com/picture-quotes/quote-goyim-were-born-only-to-serve-us-without-that-they-have-no-place-in-the-world-only-to-ovadia-yosef-58-99-21.jpg

  149. Art says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:53 am GMT
    @Lot
    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love, vaguely remembering when he once roamed the corridors of power as a minor functionary. Muslims and anonymous Hitler fans and no one else applaud.

    Giraldi impotently rages in obscurity against the people Americans elected and love

    Louder louder, JEW – shout it out — show you contempt and hate for us!

    Art

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  150. Art says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:26 am GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    Who are the two?
     
    Hey, Art. This is the info I managed to dig up:

    The only two congressmen to vote against the act were libertarian republicans Justin Amash and Thomas Massie who have actual principles and care about the Constitution.

    http://www.renegadetribune.com/house-passes-combating-anti-semitism-act-2017-expand-hate-crime-laws-penalties/
     

    geokat62 – thanks for the info – these two need to be supported.

    From your article:

    The Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council on Monday praised the passage of the bill:

    These Jews are devils – they have suckered the Muslims into working with them.

    It is the Jews who condemned the Muslims to being hated in the first place. How totally sick.

    Think Peace — Art

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  151. mcohen says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:33 am GMT
    @Alden
    The rift between Christians and Jews in America began when Jewish attorneys funded by AJC. ADL etc convinced judges to rule in favor of school desegregation aka school destruction rammed through their affirmative action act of 1968 via their stooges Johnson and Humphrey and filed the Grigs and kaiser vs Weber lawsuits that ended merit hiring.


    White goyim should never forgive and never forget what Jews did to us.

    Troll

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  152. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:21 am GMT • 400 Words
    @Corvinus
    "50 Italians lynched in the United States. According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era — 1881 – 1906 — and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from."

    False equivalency. While tragic, the lynching of 50 Italians were individual, unrelated cases, each by someone or an unruly crowd, for who knows what reason

    compared to

    concerted, sustained efforts by one ethnic group to violently punish another ethnic group deemed a threat to life and limb, with property damage to boot.

    The irony is thick here--Nobody cares about the victimhood of Italians from yesteryear, considering they were deemed foulmouthed louts by nativists.

    Here is the incident from New Orleans.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_14,_1891,_lynchings

    "In late 19th-century America, there was a growing prejudice against Italians, although they were recruited to satisfy the demand for cheap labor. They were immigrating to the American South in large numbers because of poor conditions at home and to fill the shortage of cheap labor created by the end of slavery and the preference of freedmen to work on their own accounts as sharecroppers."

    You. Have. To. Go. Back.

    There’s one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included “atheist Jews” and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander.

    “After several previous attempts on his life, Tsar Alexander II was the target of several bombs thrown at his armoured carriage in St Petersburg on 1 March 1881 by a revolutionary group, Narodnaya Volya (People’s Will). That was the day he had finalised a new constitution for Russia (and only Russia). He got out after the first bomb, to comfort his dying Cossack guardsmen. Another bomb was thrown and exploded near him; he was seriously injured, dying minutes later in his Royal apartments. The bomb thrower was Ignacy Hryniewiecki, a Catholic Pole born in Grodno, now Belarus [2]. One of his co-conspirators in the assassination group was a Jewish girl called Gesia Gelfman.

    Her origins were the excuse needed by the Tsarist anti-terrorist police, the Okhrana, and the new Tsar Alexander III to launch anti-Jewish propaganda alleging that the assassination had been a Jewish plot. This in turn led to anti-Jewish actions and bloody pogroms in many parts of The Pale . . .

    “People’s Will” was led by Vera Figner when its previous leaders were arrested. Born to Jewish parents in Kazan, Russia, in 1852, she was the oldest of six children and was sent away to a private school in 1863. She was influenced by an uncle who held radical political views. She moved to Switzerland to get medical training. There she met Russian political exiles and was converted to revolutionary socialism. After her medical training she returned to Russia and worked in Samara and Saratov. She joined the “Land and Liberty” group and when it split in 1879, she joined the People’s Will. Several figures in the group were arrested and in March 1881, Figner became the leader of the People’s Will. She was involved in planning several acts of terrorism, including the successful assassination of the Tsar.

    http://www.henrypavlovich.com/Russian-revolutionary-movements-and-Jewish-emigration-after-1881

    In 1881 she [Gesya Gelfman] was part of the group that assassinated Alexander II, along with her then lover, Nikolai Sablin. When the police raided their apartment, Sablin shot himself.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gesya_Gelfman

    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    Alexander Solschenizyn, ´Die russisch- jüdische Geschichte 1795- 1916, >> Zweihundert Jahre zusammen <<´, Moskau 2001, München 2002
    Around 1800 was a division of Poland, thereafter most of the world's jews, five million, lived in tsarist Russian.
    Around 1900 the tenth, from memory, tsarist assimilation commission resigned.
    Already a few years before, Von Plehve, or count Witte, forgot who, said to Herzl 'that he would gladly drown five million jews in the Black Sea, but it was impossible'.
    1900 or so also was the year Von Plehve was blown to pieces in the Warsaw railway station.
    , @Corvinus
    "There’s one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included “atheist Jews” and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander."

    SOME Jews, just like SOME other groups of people, had put a price on his head. It would be rather easy to gain Russian citizen support to go after Jews by claiming it was primarily Jews who wanted their monarch dead. However, a political organization called the People's Will, which consisted of a number of people across different religious and ethnic groups, sought to violently remove the tsar and replace autocratic rule.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  153. Alden says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:08 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Alden
    A bit off topic but I’d like to know what bible thumping pro Israel moralist EliteCommInc.
    thinks of an ad currently running on TV

    Its sponsored by some bible thumper Jewish owned Christian organization. They want bible thumping naive credulous fools to sign up for $45.00 per month to support elderly RUSSIAN holocaust survivors.

    They claim these heavily made up barely able to walk crones in shawls don’t even have water, let alone food. I’ve heard of Russian food shortages, but a total lack of water??????

    FYI naive credulous bible believers, it’s impossible for a person to live more than five days without water as the kidneys start to fail 3 to 4 days without water and the process can’t be reversed. So obviously these heavily made up actresses are getting water.

    The AD claims these actresses have no medical care in Russia either.

    The biggest Jewish lie the Bible thumpers believe is that there was a holocaust in Russia.

    FYI idiot bible thinkers, Russia fought against Germany in WW2 and the ruling communist party was disproportionately Jewish at the time.

    Or maybe those actresses snuck into German occupied Poland to sacrifice themselves as holy martyrs to the holocaust religion.

    Holocaust in Russia in WW2. Only a Christian Zionist moron would believe it. Only an idiot would believe Russia denies even water to old Jewish women.

    Has anyone seen a worse holocaust myth; that old Jewish women in Russia don’t even have water to drink? Maybe they can’t crawl to the village well. Maybe the village well is guarded by Cossacks who beat back the dehydrated Jews with their sabres.

    That AD just ran again. Its a different version. The actresses don’t even have beds. They lie on piles of rags in their hovels. Some are all wrapped up in layers of raggedy coats lying on piles of rags outside of falling down hovels.

    I guess they are supposed to be homeless. What survivors !!!!homeless in a Russian winter and no water.

    It’s high 53 low 40 F in Crimea. I guess one can survive if well wrapped up while waiting for the good Christians to bring them food, water and medicine

    Read More
  154. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:51 am GMT • 300 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Jacques,

    My distrust about our Perot times thickens in comment # 121.

    I am trying not to be a distraction from Mr. Giraldi's important topic, but now I can see how President Trump has adapted some of H. Ross Perot's (rebel?) methodology of communicating with the deliberately dispossessed masses who would like their "on the sale shelf" country to be returned.

    The ZUS must enjoy carrying billionare babies because citizens sure don't mind being fucked by them.

    Thanks, Jacques.

    President Trump has adapted some of H. Ross Perot’s (rebel?) methodology of communicating with the deliberately dispossessed masses who would like their “on the sale shelf” country to be returned.

    The ZUS must enjoy carrying billionare babies because citizens sure don’t mind being fucked by them.

    For sure.

    In fact, the country was designed, from the outset, to protect the fu__ers, not the fu__ees.

    Anyone who spends 5 minutes on the anti-federalist papers can see it, and Shays’ Rebellion and the Whiskey rebellion demonstrate it well.

    I was reviewing some of LaFollette’s works and came upon this.:

    God, how patient are Thy poor! These corporations and masters of manipulation in finance heaping up great fortunes by a system of legalized extortion, and then exacting from the contributors – to whom a little means so much – a double share to guard the treasure! . . .

    So multifarious have become corporate affairs, so many concessions and privileges have been accorded them by legislation – so many more are sought by further legislation – that their specially retained representatives are either elected to office, directly in their interests, or maintained in a perpetual lobby to serve them. Hence it is that the corporation does not limit its operations to the legitimate conduct of its business. Human nature everywhere is selfish, and with the vast power which consolidated capital can wield, with the impossibility of fixing any personal or moral responsibility for corporate acts, its commands are heard and obeyed in the capitals of the state and nation.

    -Robert M. LaFollette, The Dangers Threatening Representative Government, July 4th, 1897

    http://scottwalkerwatch.com/fighting-bob-lafollette/

    We dumb goyim have been taking a screwing since the beginning. No wonder we’re so deserving of so much contempt!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  155. EliteCommInc. says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:53 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Alden
    A bit off topic but I’d like to know what bible thumping pro Israel moralist EliteCommInc.
    thinks of an ad currently running on TV

    Its sponsored by some bible thumper Jewish owned Christian organization. They want bible thumping naive credulous fools to sign up for $45.00 per month to support elderly RUSSIAN holocaust survivors.

    They claim these heavily made up barely able to walk crones in shawls don’t even have water, let alone food. I’ve heard of Russian food shortages, but a total lack of water??????

    FYI naive credulous bible believers, it’s impossible for a person to live more than five days without water as the kidneys start to fail 3 to 4 days without water and the process can’t be reversed. So obviously these heavily made up actresses are getting water.

    The AD claims these actresses have no medical care in Russia either.

    The biggest Jewish lie the Bible thumpers believe is that there was a holocaust in Russia.

    FYI idiot bible thinkers, Russia fought against Germany in WW2 and the ruling communist party was disproportionately Jewish at the time.

    Or maybe those actresses snuck into German occupied Poland to sacrifice themselves as holy martyrs to the holocaust religion.

    Holocaust in Russia in WW2. Only a Christian Zionist moron would believe it. Only an idiot would believe Russia denies even water to old Jewish women.

    Has anyone seen a worse holocaust myth; that old Jewish women in Russia don’t even have water to drink? Maybe they can’t crawl to the village well. Maybe the village well is guarded by Cossacks who beat back the dehydrated Jews with their sabres.

    Ads of this nature have been running for more than ten years. it’s a charity, and people have to make up there own minds about giving.

    It’s tougher for the elderly to go without water. but the ability to survive without water has no definitive determinant. It varies.

    I think you would be hard pressed to find anyone who would not consider what occurred in eastern Europe, including Russian who would not classify the devastation on the civilian and military population — a holocaust.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  156. Dave Marotta says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:53 am GMT

    It’s the Jews always the Jews But Europeans and people outside of Europe of European descent are waking up and beginning to take our own side, The msm are losing the power to stifle debate and politics as usual are in decline.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  157. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:57 am GMT • 100 Words
    @anon
    "Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace".--Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/schumer-because-palestinians/
    Mr Giraldi doesn'tt believe in Torah .Problem lies him not believing in Torah.

    Mr Giraldi doesn’tt believe in Torah .Problem lies him not believing in Torah.

    The problem lies in selectively claiming to believe in the Torah. Israel was founded by atheists, so it’s hard to imagine that they believe in the Torah.

    Can you tell us what the Torah says about not killing and stealing, for instance? And why the state of Israel has conveniently exempted itself from those admonitions?

    Read More
    Torah says about not killing and stealing, "
    But Torah's advice comes with a rider - You can do it to non Jews.You cant do it to Jews- It is delineated in the 2 different reactions to ---- Madoff and Maxwell(UK)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  158. lavoisier says: • Website
    March 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    Clearly, regardless of where one stands on the issue of Jews, Israel, Palestine or AIPAC, no one should be applauding laws that make free speech, expression (even by boycott), illegal. That is just bizarre. I would think that the Citizens United case -- which I find a bit dubious -- would roundly prevent even a suggestion that one could not choose to do business based on whatever standard or philosophy they have as citizens.

    One need not hate Israel to see that such legislation violates in every way, constitutional protections to expression - oddly enough, most importantly political expression of a foreign state.

    Clearly, regardless of where one stands on the issue of Jews, Israel, Palestine or AIPAC, no one should be applauding laws that make free speech, expression (even by boycott), illegal. That is just bizarre.

    It is more than just bizarre. It is a clear indication that our elected representatives, the vast majority of whom are not Jewish, are willing and able to sell out our constitutional freedoms for the sake of the Zionists. This is pure treachery and treason.

    That there are very few dissenting voices of conscience among these traitorous bastards should be evidence to anyone with eyes to see that we do not live in a functioning Republic.

    The Zionists are following their interests and their tribe. They do not sell out their own people but instead go to great lengths to help each other.

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.

    Read More
    "But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? "

    I'll give you the answer.

    Most White Gentile/Goyim want to live a life like George W Bush, Mittens Romney, or Paul Ryan. They want to be wealthy, comfortable, safe and not be marginalized, purged and pushed aside to try to make a living selling underground books and videos or being homeless.

    These cuckservatives just go with the flow - no one wants to be the first person to stop applauding when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin N gave that speech to both US Houses of Congress.

    This was eerily the same as people in Soviet Russia not wanting to be the first person to stop applauding Stalin.
    , @jacques sheete

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.
     
    Treachery and gullibility. The money masters take advantage of both.

    When will it all stop? It will not stop until we act upon one simple axiom: that the power system continues only so long as individuals want it to continue, and it will continue only so long as individuals try to get something for nothing. The day when a majority of individuals declares or acts as if it wants nothing from government, declares it will look after its own welfare and interests, then on that day power elites are doomed. The attraction to "go along" with power elites is the attraction of something for nothing. That is the bait. The Establishment always offers something for nothing; but the something is taken from someone else, as taxes or plunder, and awarded elsewhere in exchange for political support.

    Periodic crises and wars are used to whip up support for other plunder-reward cycles which in effect tighten the noose around our individual liberties. And of course we have hordes of academic sponges, amoral businessmen, and just plain hangers-on, to act as non-productive recipients for the plunder.

    Antony C. Sutton, WALL STREET AND THE RISE OF HITLER, pdf p128
    https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf

     

    , @EliteCommInc.
    I think my position on this issue is pretty clear.


    The only perspective I have not referenced is that relating to the attacks by the Israeli or supporters government against the professional and personal lives of citizens in the US who criticize Israeli policy.


    Note: though, I would caution against labeling every Israeli and every Jew in lock step with the noted practices.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  159. jilles dykstra says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:03 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    There's one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included "atheist Jews" and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander.

    "After several previous attempts on his life, Tsar Alexander II was the target of several bombs thrown at his armoured carriage in St Petersburg on 1 March 1881 by a revolutionary group, Narodnaya Volya (People’s Will). That was the day he had finalised a new constitution for Russia (and only Russia). He got out after the first bomb, to comfort his dying Cossack guardsmen. Another bomb was thrown and exploded near him; he was seriously injured, dying minutes later in his Royal apartments. The bomb thrower was Ignacy Hryniewiecki, a Catholic Pole born in Grodno, now Belarus [2]. One of his co-conspirators in the assassination group was a Jewish girl called Gesia Gelfman.

    Her origins were the excuse needed by the Tsarist anti-terrorist police, the Okhrana, and the new Tsar Alexander III to launch anti-Jewish propaganda alleging that the assassination had been a Jewish plot. This in turn led to anti-Jewish actions and bloody pogroms in many parts of The Pale . . .

    “People’s Will” was led by Vera Figner when its previous leaders were arrested. Born to Jewish parents in Kazan, Russia, in 1852, she was the oldest of six children and was sent away to a private school in 1863. She was influenced by an uncle who held radical political views. She moved to Switzerland to get medical training. There she met Russian political exiles and was converted to revolutionary socialism. After her medical training she returned to Russia and worked in Samara and Saratov. She joined the “Land and Liberty” group and when it split in 1879, she joined the People's Will. Several figures in the group were arrested and in March 1881, Figner became the leader of the People's Will. She was involved in planning several acts of terrorism, including the successful assassination of the Tsar.
     
    http://www.henrypavlovich.com/Russian-revolutionary-movements-and-Jewish-emigration-after-1881

    In 1881 she [Gesya Gelfman] was part of the group that assassinated Alexander II, along with her then lover, Nikolai Sablin. When the police raided their apartment, Sablin shot himself.
     
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gesya_Gelfman

    Alexander Solschenizyn, ´Die russisch- jüdische Geschichte 1795- 1916, >> Zweihundert Jahre zusammen <<´, Moskau 2001, München 2002
    Around 1800 was a division of Poland, thereafter most of the world's jews, five million, lived in tsarist Russian.
    Around 1900 the tenth, from memory, tsarist assimilation commission resigned.
    Already a few years before, Von Plehve, or count Witte, forgot who, said to Herzl 'that he would gladly drown five million jews in the Black Sea, but it was impossible'.
    1900 or so also was the year Von Plehve was blown to pieces in the Warsaw railway station.

    Read More
  160. jilles dykstra says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:08 pm GMT
    @annamaria
    Who needs "anonymous Hitler fans" when the American Kagans' clan has provided the well-known Hitler fans like the neo-Nazi collaborator Nuland-Kagan and the Kagans brothers? Under their guidance, the post-coup Ukraine has become the most antisemitic country in Europe. And don’t forget the Israeli citizen Kolomojsky, a financier of neo-Nazis battalions of "freedom fighters.” It was Israel that took great care of ISIS-connected Muslims in Syria; the Israeli brass was quite outspoken about their preference for ISIS as compares to a sovereign state of Syria. Read your Israeli papers before spreading your silly insinuations on this forum.

    Your Jewish tribe is famous for smearing the memory of the victims of the WWII. Look at your best friends sisters Chalupas (both are banderites and vicious Russophobes) and the ziocon-beloved Chrystia Freeland from Canada -- a lying and profiteering warmonger that tried to whitewash a history of her granddaddy's criminal past. His crimes against Jews are documented by Jewish sources. By collaborating with neo-Nazi, ziocons have tied their fortune with “Hitler fans.” Enjoy the infamy.

    By the way, Congressional job approval among the US citizenry is currently 15%. http://news.gallup.com/poll/1600/congress-public.aspx
    The shameless zionization of the US Congress is certainly a factor that explains the citizenry' mistruct towards "the people Americans elected and [supposedly] love." There is no love lost. Who could "love" the prostituting Hoyer, Cardin, and Schumer...

    How long ago Ukrainians thought about jews
    Voline ( Vsevolod Mikhailovitsch Eichenbaum), ‘The unknown revolution (Kronstadt 1921 Ukraine 1918-21)’, New York 1955
    Not positively, I can tell, based on this book.

    Read More
  161. Corvinus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    There's one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included "atheist Jews" and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander.

    "After several previous attempts on his life, Tsar Alexander II was the target of several bombs thrown at his armoured carriage in St Petersburg on 1 March 1881 by a revolutionary group, Narodnaya Volya (People’s Will). That was the day he had finalised a new constitution for Russia (and only Russia). He got out after the first bomb, to comfort his dying Cossack guardsmen. Another bomb was thrown and exploded near him; he was seriously injured, dying minutes later in his Royal apartments. The bomb thrower was Ignacy Hryniewiecki, a Catholic Pole born in Grodno, now Belarus [2]. One of his co-conspirators in the assassination group was a Jewish girl called Gesia Gelfman.

    Her origins were the excuse needed by the Tsarist anti-terrorist police, the Okhrana, and the new Tsar Alexander III to launch anti-Jewish propaganda alleging that the assassination had been a Jewish plot. This in turn led to anti-Jewish actions and bloody pogroms in many parts of The Pale . . .

    “People’s Will” was led by Vera Figner when its previous leaders were arrested. Born to Jewish parents in Kazan, Russia, in 1852, she was the oldest of six children and was sent away to a private school in 1863. She was influenced by an uncle who held radical political views. She moved to Switzerland to get medical training. There she met Russian political exiles and was converted to revolutionary socialism. After her medical training she returned to Russia and worked in Samara and Saratov. She joined the “Land and Liberty” group and when it split in 1879, she joined the People's Will. Several figures in the group were arrested and in March 1881, Figner became the leader of the People's Will. She was involved in planning several acts of terrorism, including the successful assassination of the Tsar.
     
    http://www.henrypavlovich.com/Russian-revolutionary-movements-and-Jewish-emigration-after-1881

    In 1881 she [Gesya Gelfman] was part of the group that assassinated Alexander II, along with her then lover, Nikolai Sablin. When the police raided their apartment, Sablin shot himself.
     
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gesya_Gelfman

    “There’s one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included “atheist Jews” and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander.”

    SOME Jews, just like SOME other groups of people, had put a price on his head. It would be rather easy to gain Russian citizen support to go after Jews by claiming it was primarily Jews who wanted their monarch dead. However, a political organization called the People’s Will, which consisted of a number of people across different religious and ethnic groups, sought to violently remove the tsar and replace autocratic rule.

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Corvinus wrote:

    SOME Jews, just like SOME other groups of people, had put a price on his head. It would be rather easy to gain Russian citizen support to go after Jews by claiming it was primarily Jews who wanted their monarch dead. However, a political organization called the People’s Will, which consisted of a number of people . . .
     
    You should have eaten the green beans, no matter how over-cooked; you might have noticed that the material I quoted included the facts that
    a) the bomb-thrower was Catholic; and
    b) the presence of a few Jews provided a excuse to target Jews ---

    The bomb thrower was Ignacy Hryniewiecki, a Catholic Pole born in Grodno, now Belarus [2]. One of his co-conspirators in the assassination group was a Jewish girl called Gesia Gelfman.

    Her origins were the excuse needed by the Tsarist anti-terrorist police, the Okhrana, and the new Tsar Alexander III to launch anti-Jewish propaganda alleging that the assassination had been a Jewish plot. This in turn led to anti-Jewish actions and bloody pogroms in many parts of The Pale . . .
     
    btw, what was not included in the passages I quoted was that Ignacy was hanged; Geifman was sentenced to be hanged but disclosed that she was pregnant (Geifman "practiced free love") and a pregnant woman could not be hanged; Figner was sentenced to something I don't recall but the sentence was revoked after a short time in prison.
    , @jack ryan
    What about the assassination of the Tsarist minister Peter Stolypin the minister of the interior?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  162. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:38 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Corvinus
    "50 Italians lynched in the United States. According to many Jewish authors, including Rabbi Henry Abramson, pogroms in Russia in the same era — 1881 – 1906 — and especially the Kishinev pogroms, resulted in the deaths of 46 FORTY SIX Jews and set the stage for Russian revolution which the Russian people are only just recovering from."

    False equivalency. While tragic, the lynching of 50 Italians were individual, unrelated cases, each by someone or an unruly crowd, for who knows what reason

    compared to

    concerted, sustained efforts by one ethnic group to violently punish another ethnic group deemed a threat to life and limb, with property damage to boot.

    The irony is thick here--Nobody cares about the victimhood of Italians from yesteryear, considering they were deemed foulmouthed louts by nativists.

    Here is the incident from New Orleans.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_14,_1891,_lynchings

    "In late 19th-century America, there was a growing prejudice against Italians, although they were recruited to satisfy the demand for cheap labor. They were immigrating to the American South in large numbers because of poor conditions at home and to fill the shortage of cheap labor created by the end of slavery and the preference of freedmen to work on their own accounts as sharecroppers."

    You. Have. To. Go. Back.

    You. Have. To. Go. Back.

    . . . because I’m Italian, I presume.

    This is approaching a breakthrough:
    it’s not just about White vs varying shades of Brown-Black; some Whites get to stay, some Whites Have. To. Go. Back.
    (Trust me, I’m so White I make Swedes look swarthy).

    Ron Unz highlighted this video interview of George Carlin’s daughter; she’s obviously Irish.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2070&v=_c-laOh5rbY

    She’s White, and Irish.
    Irish is a different sensibility, obviously a different sense of ethnic history and geography.
    Brunonia Barry writes interesting novels that explore Irish vs Puritan New England vs witchcraft; they’re all White, but not the same and their origin myths and folk tales differ and conflict.
    Which of those groups Have. To. Go. Back?
    Do the Irish Have. To. Go. Back?

    Obviously Germans are White. Germans in USA have largely gone underground; many changed their names, etc etc etc. If you hear what sounds like a German surname the person is probably Jewish.
    I participated with a group that read Ovid’s Metamorphoses; several of the participants inserted material about Germanic-Nordic myths. I was outraged — because I had been totally ignorant of the fact that Germanic myths existed. I learned that a completely different system of myths and folk tales informs the Nordic-German sensibility.
    Then, I watched a video about Wagner, whose philosophy and music are based on Germanic myths; his work was admired musically but condemned categorically because Hitler liked Wagner. Americans of German origin are automatically associated to “Nazi” and Hitler.
    Do Germans Have. To. Go. Back?

    The question comes down to, Who gets to stay, and who Has. To. Go. Back, Corvinus?

    And if you Have. To. Go. Back, Corvinus, I’ve got dibs on your house, car, and flat screen teevee.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  163. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:56 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Corvinus
    "There’s one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included “atheist Jews” and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander."

    SOME Jews, just like SOME other groups of people, had put a price on his head. It would be rather easy to gain Russian citizen support to go after Jews by claiming it was primarily Jews who wanted their monarch dead. However, a political organization called the People's Will, which consisted of a number of people across different religious and ethnic groups, sought to violently remove the tsar and replace autocratic rule.

    Corvinus wrote:

    SOME Jews, just like SOME other groups of people, had put a price on his head. It would be rather easy to gain Russian citizen support to go after Jews by claiming it was primarily Jews who wanted their monarch dead. However, a political organization called the People’s Will, which consisted of a number of people . . .

    You should have eaten the green beans, no matter how over-cooked; you might have noticed that the material I quoted included the facts that
    a) the bomb-thrower was Catholic; and
    b) the presence of a few Jews provided a excuse to target Jews —

    The bomb thrower was Ignacy Hryniewiecki, a Catholic Pole born in Grodno, now Belarus [2]. One of his co-conspirators in the assassination group was a Jewish girl called Gesia Gelfman.

    Her origins were the excuse needed by the Tsarist anti-terrorist police, the Okhrana, and the new Tsar Alexander III to launch anti-Jewish propaganda alleging that the assassination had been a Jewish plot. This in turn led to anti-Jewish actions and bloody pogroms in many parts of The Pale . . .

    btw, what was not included in the passages I quoted was that Ignacy was hanged; Geifman was sentenced to be hanged but disclosed that she was pregnant (Geifman “practiced free love”) and a pregnant woman could not be hanged; Figner was sentenced to something I don’t recall but the sentence was revoked after a short time in prison.

    Read More
    "you might have noticed that the material I quoted included the facts that..."

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out. I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.

    "If you hear what sounds like a German surname the person is probably Jewish."

    It's probably not.

    "The question comes down to, Who gets to stay, and who Has. To. Go. Back, Corvinus?"

    According to nativists from the late 1800's, Eastern and Southern Europeans in particular, as they were not part of the founding stock. But, essentially, you are making the argument that the "who has to go back" position is essentially impotent.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  164. Andrei Martyanov says: • Website
    March 7, 2018 at 2:05 pm GMT
    @RobinG
    Rather astounding, this in Washington Post today.

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’
    The group was formed to spin positive PR after Israeli atrocities.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/made-by-history/wp/2018/03/06/the-dark-roots-of-aipac-americas-pro-israel-lobby/?utm_term=.43fc170e16a6

    * * *
    "In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River. Eisenhower and Dulles resolved to use their leverage to get Israel to back off. However, Israel and the United States apparently agreed to keep Eisenhower’s action quiet in hopes of a quick resolution.

    But on Oct. 15, 1953, all hell broke loose. News spread that a special Israeli army unit had struck into the Jordanian-occupied West Bank and committed a massacre in the Palestinian village of Qibya, killing more than 60 civilians indiscriminately in retaliation for the murder of a Jewish woman and her two children in Israel on the night of Oct. 12.

    * *
    "The perception that AIPAC represents a consensus among American Jews has always been a key to its political influence, which explains the group’s sometimes seemingly outsized opposition to Jewish dissent from its line. “America’s Pro-Israel Lobby,” born in awful knowledge, has always existed to make Israeli realities and priorities palatable to Americans."

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’

    Surprising, from WaPo. But valuable, nonetheless.

    • Replies: @RobinG
    Hi Andrei,

    Why "nonetheless?"

    It's all the more significant, appearing in the Deep State mouthpiece. It set off a flame war: at 1:15pm there were 456 comments, many from alyssa3 who writes like a Tel Aviv troll. Why exactly the WaPo decided to print it, who knows?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  165. jack ryan says: • Website
    March 7, 2018 at 2:53 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The Atlantic Magazine’s Beinart (he feels very Jewish) is covering the same AIPAC convention and defending AIPAC for not being like the NRA and being bi partisan (i.e. blackmailing and bribing both parties).

    Has everyone noticed that The Atlantic Magazine has stopped allowing reader comments?

    This is a clear sign that the iron curtain of PC Lib Leftist also Neo Con, Zionist censorship has come down strong and regular (White) Americans do not have a right to write anything or say anything about the official party line.

    Read More
  166. jack ryan says: • Website
    March 7, 2018 at 3:00 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @lavoisier

    Clearly, regardless of where one stands on the issue of Jews, Israel, Palestine or AIPAC, no one should be applauding laws that make free speech, expression (even by boycott), illegal. That is just bizarre.
     
    It is more than just bizarre. It is a clear indication that our elected representatives, the vast majority of whom are not Jewish, are willing and able to sell out our constitutional freedoms for the sake of the Zionists. This is pure treachery and treason.

    That there are very few dissenting voices of conscience among these traitorous bastards should be evidence to anyone with eyes to see that we do not live in a functioning Republic.

    The Zionists are following their interests and their tribe. They do not sell out their own people but instead go to great lengths to help each other.

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.

    “But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? ”

    I’ll give you the answer.

    Most White Gentile/Goyim want to live a life like George W Bush, Mittens Romney, or Paul Ryan. They want to be wealthy, comfortable, safe and not be marginalized, purged and pushed aside to try to make a living selling underground books and videos or being homeless.

    These cuckservatives just go with the flow – no one wants to be the first person to stop applauding when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin N gave that speech to both US Houses of Congress.

    This was eerily the same as people in Soviet Russia not wanting to be the first person to stop applauding Stalin.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  167. jack ryan says: • Website
    March 7, 2018 at 3:02 pm GMT
    @Corvinus
    "There’s one more distinction: Jews were targeted in Russia in retaliation for the assassination of Alexander II. He enacted numerous policies favorable to Jews. In response, several Jewish women led groups that also included “atheist Jews” and non-Jewish Russians, that plotted and ultimately succeeded in killing Alexander."

    SOME Jews, just like SOME other groups of people, had put a price on his head. It would be rather easy to gain Russian citizen support to go after Jews by claiming it was primarily Jews who wanted their monarch dead. However, a political organization called the People's Will, which consisted of a number of people across different religious and ethnic groups, sought to violently remove the tsar and replace autocratic rule.

    What about the assassination of the Tsarist minister Peter Stolypin the minister of the interior?

    Read More
  168. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:13 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @lavoisier

    Clearly, regardless of where one stands on the issue of Jews, Israel, Palestine or AIPAC, no one should be applauding laws that make free speech, expression (even by boycott), illegal. That is just bizarre.
     
    It is more than just bizarre. It is a clear indication that our elected representatives, the vast majority of whom are not Jewish, are willing and able to sell out our constitutional freedoms for the sake of the Zionists. This is pure treachery and treason.

    That there are very few dissenting voices of conscience among these traitorous bastards should be evidence to anyone with eyes to see that we do not live in a functioning Republic.

    The Zionists are following their interests and their tribe. They do not sell out their own people but instead go to great lengths to help each other.

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.

    Treachery and gullibility. The money masters take advantage of both.

    When will it all stop? It will not stop until we act upon one simple axiom: that the power system continues only so long as individuals want it to continue, and it will continue only so long as individuals try to get something for nothing. The day when a majority of individuals declares or acts as if it wants nothing from government, declares it will look after its own welfare and interests, then on that day power elites are doomed. The attraction to “go along” with power elites is the attraction of something for nothing. That is the bait. The Establishment always offers something for nothing; but the something is taken from someone else, as taxes or plunder, and awarded elsewhere in exchange for political support.

    Periodic crises and wars are used to whip up support for other plunder-reward cycles which in effect tighten the noose around our individual liberties. And of course we have hordes of academic sponges, amoral businessmen, and just plain hangers-on, to act as non-productive recipients for the plunder.

    Antony C. Sutton, WALL STREET AND THE RISE OF HITLER, pdf p128

    https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    The outing of "Nazi" Dayanna Volitich offers a partial answer to your question, lavoisier: American schoolchildren have spent the formative years of their lives in propaganda mills, and teachers who counter the narrative lose their jobs https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/education/wp/2018/03/05/a-middle-school-teacher-led-a-double-life-as-a-white-nationalist-podcaster/?utm_term=.e9d89f87cc23.
    (I suppose the question becomes, Why do teachers "sell out their own . . ." and one answer is similar to the Volitich case: they will lose their job. Be aware that dominance of American teachers union has been in the hands of Sandra Feldman and/or Randi Weingarten since the mid-1980s -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randi_Weingarten
    one and a half generations of American children, now young adults - to approaching middle-age.

    I'll wager 9.5 parents out of 10 has no idea whatsoever what their kids are being taught in history, civics, "Holocaust history" (a DailyBeast article asserted that Cruz may have deliberately targeted a class in "Holocaust History" maximizing his Jewish kill-count https://www.thedailybeast.com/nikolas-cruz-was-a-racist-does-that-make-his-attack-terrorism ).

    Parents who might be aware of what their kids are being taught understand only fragments, and are not inclined to question them or to flesh out the Whole; it would not be Nice, or Polite.
    , @Rurik



    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed?
     
    Treachery and gullibility. The money masters take advantage of both.
     
    venality and gullibility enough, to be sure

    but also moral cowardice

    like the age-old story of the emperor with no clothes, and how only a child would be willing to speak the obvious truth.

    It takes great courage to speak truth to power, as has been the case from Socrates to Jesus to Galileo, when the powerful are all too willing to crucify (literary or otherwise) you (as an example to others) for questioning their narratives. The same false narratives upon which their power depends.

    Just consider how Mr. Giraldi has the nads to tell the truth, vs. the armies of craven toadies all screeching 'how dare you speak the truth!!!', (and expose us sniveling liars at The American Cuckservative as worms and cowards!) 'If only you would also shill the PTB-approved lies that we tell, we all could ba$k in the favor of the zio-fiend! But no! You have to go and tell the truth and expose us all as craven and sniveling worm shit. If it weren't for people like you Mr. Giraldi, then us worm shit could continue to make pretenses to being men!'

    I wonder, if the editors of TAC could just once, take a breath standing as a proud human, off their knees- for just once, and know what it's like to feel your honorable lungs fill with glorious air, and revel in a moment of dignity and integrity.. knowing who and what you are... as honest men, if only for a moment..

    ..would they ever be able to crawl back on their knees, and re-assume the position of servile, sniveling worm shit in service to ((those)) who despise them?

    What would George Will do if he actually were to take a breath and experience a moment as an honest man?

    I suppose he'd grab the first opportunity to commit suicide in the desperate terror that he might go back to being what he was/is.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  169. Corvinus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:37 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Corvinus wrote:

    SOME Jews, just like SOME other groups of people, had put a price on his head. It would be rather easy to gain Russian citizen support to go after Jews by claiming it was primarily Jews who wanted their monarch dead. However, a political organization called the People’s Will, which consisted of a number of people . . .
     
    You should have eaten the green beans, no matter how over-cooked; you might have noticed that the material I quoted included the facts that
    a) the bomb-thrower was Catholic; and
    b) the presence of a few Jews provided a excuse to target Jews ---

    The bomb thrower was Ignacy Hryniewiecki, a Catholic Pole born in Grodno, now Belarus [2]. One of his co-conspirators in the assassination group was a Jewish girl called Gesia Gelfman.

    Her origins were the excuse needed by the Tsarist anti-terrorist police, the Okhrana, and the new Tsar Alexander III to launch anti-Jewish propaganda alleging that the assassination had been a Jewish plot. This in turn led to anti-Jewish actions and bloody pogroms in many parts of The Pale . . .
     
    btw, what was not included in the passages I quoted was that Ignacy was hanged; Geifman was sentenced to be hanged but disclosed that she was pregnant (Geifman "practiced free love") and a pregnant woman could not be hanged; Figner was sentenced to something I don't recall but the sentence was revoked after a short time in prison.

    “you might have noticed that the material I quoted included the facts that…”

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out. I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.

    “If you hear what sounds like a German surname the person is probably Jewish.”

    It’s probably not.

    “The question comes down to, Who gets to stay, and who Has. To. Go. Back, Corvinus?”

    According to nativists from the late 1800′s, Eastern and Southern Europeans in particular, as they were not part of the founding stock. But, essentially, you are making the argument that the “who has to go back” position is essentially impotent.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out.
     
    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?

    I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.
     
    Jeebus, Corvinus.
    I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander. Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of "everything bad in the world?"

    I may be guilty of mind reading, but it appears you are so invested in your belief that S2C "paints Jews as responsible for everything bad in the world," (the kind of overgeneralization that is actually an indictment of the speaker) that you can't even follow your own assertions and evidence.

    I have named those Jews that the evidence persuades me were responsible for hijacking Versailles for zionist purposes, and I have named those Jews that the evidence indicates were primarily and instrumentally responsible for causing WWII, and I have named those Jews and the supporting evidence -- who deliberately brought about the holocaust of German people. Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates).
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  170. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:42 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jacques sheete

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.
     
    Treachery and gullibility. The money masters take advantage of both.

    When will it all stop? It will not stop until we act upon one simple axiom: that the power system continues only so long as individuals want it to continue, and it will continue only so long as individuals try to get something for nothing. The day when a majority of individuals declares or acts as if it wants nothing from government, declares it will look after its own welfare and interests, then on that day power elites are doomed. The attraction to "go along" with power elites is the attraction of something for nothing. That is the bait. The Establishment always offers something for nothing; but the something is taken from someone else, as taxes or plunder, and awarded elsewhere in exchange for political support.

    Periodic crises and wars are used to whip up support for other plunder-reward cycles which in effect tighten the noose around our individual liberties. And of course we have hordes of academic sponges, amoral businessmen, and just plain hangers-on, to act as non-productive recipients for the plunder.

    Antony C. Sutton, WALL STREET AND THE RISE OF HITLER, pdf p128
    https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf

     

    The outing of “Nazi” Dayanna Volitich offers a partial answer to your question, lavoisier: American schoolchildren have spent the formative years of their lives in propaganda mills, and teachers who counter the narrative lose their jobs https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/education/wp/2018/03/05/a-middle-school-teacher-led-a-double-life-as-a-white-nationalist-podcaster/?utm_term=.e9d89f87cc23.
    (I suppose the question becomes, Why do teachers “sell out their own . . .” and one answer is similar to the Volitich case: they will lose their job. Be aware that dominance of American teachers union has been in the hands of Sandra Feldman and/or Randi Weingarten since the mid-1980s — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randi_Weingarten
    one and a half generations of American children, now young adults – to approaching middle-age.

    I’ll wager 9.5 parents out of 10 has no idea whatsoever what their kids are being taught in history, civics, “Holocaust history” (a DailyBeast article asserted that Cruz may have deliberately targeted a class in “Holocaust History” maximizing his Jewish kill-count https://www.thedailybeast.com/nikolas-cruz-was-a-racist-does-that-make-his-attack-terrorism ).

    Parents who might be aware of what their kids are being taught understand only fragments, and are not inclined to question them or to flesh out the Whole; it would not be Nice, or Polite.

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    American schoolchildren have spent the formative years of their lives in propaganda mills, and teachers who counter the narrative lose their jobs
     
    Lose their cushy jobs, in fact. Jobs for morons and bullies, in fact. (I know a lot of teachers. Morons to the max. Utter losers. Every one of them.) Upton Sinclair wrote about the phenomenon a century ago in 2 excellent books.

    “Our educational system is not a public
    service, but an instrument of special privilege…”

    Upton Sinclair, “The Goose Step,” 1923

    Sinclair also wrote "The Goslings," which also deals with schooling. Both are excellent, as is "The Brass Check," which deals with the corruption of newspapers.

    http://ia600409.us.archive.org/11/items/goosestepstudyof00sinc/goosestepstudyof00sinc_djvu.txt

     

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  171. Sparkon says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:54 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Mark James
    This is always an unpleasant week. Made more so because I heard Bibi was staying at Blair House (hope not). Let him chill at the Isl embassy.

    VP Pence has allegedly said that Trump is the best friend Israel has ever had "in the WH." That dubious honor would probably go to Harry Truman after George Marshall threatened to quit the administration if Truman continued his backing of Israel in '48.
    Truman who was undoubtedly heavily lobbied even then, came through. The rest is history. Eisenhower was not having it though as the Suez crisis showed. Perhaps our last President to stand up and say no.

    But maybe Pence was referring to the Kushner/Friedman factor? Yes that is a formidable duo. Did Jared really affect the Qatar blockade because they told him no on additional financing of his holdings? Let's find that out and act accordingly!

    Obama, who had an openly frosty relationship with Netanyahu knew the score and gave the Jewish state $38 billion

    All we can do is work towards the current LOU --Letter of Understanding-- being the final one. I am not against helping Israel (on an ad hoc basis). This is not the kind of help they need or should be receiving. We should all be efforting the diminution of AIPAC.

    We should all be efforting the diminution of AIPAC.

    It’s bad enough that ignoramuses on the boob tube are allowed to mangle English, make nouns into verbs, and sow more babble, but much worse that otherwise seemingly intelligent people are so quick to take their cues from the talking heads, and include these faux terms in their own lexicon.

    Read More
  172. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 3:57 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    The outing of "Nazi" Dayanna Volitich offers a partial answer to your question, lavoisier: American schoolchildren have spent the formative years of their lives in propaganda mills, and teachers who counter the narrative lose their jobs https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/education/wp/2018/03/05/a-middle-school-teacher-led-a-double-life-as-a-white-nationalist-podcaster/?utm_term=.e9d89f87cc23.
    (I suppose the question becomes, Why do teachers "sell out their own . . ." and one answer is similar to the Volitich case: they will lose their job. Be aware that dominance of American teachers union has been in the hands of Sandra Feldman and/or Randi Weingarten since the mid-1980s -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randi_Weingarten
    one and a half generations of American children, now young adults - to approaching middle-age.

    I'll wager 9.5 parents out of 10 has no idea whatsoever what their kids are being taught in history, civics, "Holocaust history" (a DailyBeast article asserted that Cruz may have deliberately targeted a class in "Holocaust History" maximizing his Jewish kill-count https://www.thedailybeast.com/nikolas-cruz-was-a-racist-does-that-make-his-attack-terrorism ).

    Parents who might be aware of what their kids are being taught understand only fragments, and are not inclined to question them or to flesh out the Whole; it would not be Nice, or Polite.

    American schoolchildren have spent the formative years of their lives in propaganda mills, and teachers who counter the narrative lose their jobs

    Lose their cushy jobs, in fact. Jobs for morons and bullies, in fact. (I know a lot of teachers. Morons to the max. Utter losers. Every one of them.) Upton Sinclair wrote about the phenomenon a century ago in 2 excellent books.

    “Our educational system is not a public
    service, but an instrument of special privilege…”

    Upton Sinclair, “The Goose Step,” 1923

    Sinclair also wrote “The Goslings,” which also deals with schooling. Both are excellent, as is “The Brass Check,” which deals with the corruption of newspapers.

    http://ia600409.us.archive.org/11/items/goosestepstudyof00sinc/goosestepstudyof00sinc_djvu.txt

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  173. EliteCommInc. says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:03 pm GMT
    @lavoisier

    Clearly, regardless of where one stands on the issue of Jews, Israel, Palestine or AIPAC, no one should be applauding laws that make free speech, expression (even by boycott), illegal. That is just bizarre.
     
    It is more than just bizarre. It is a clear indication that our elected representatives, the vast majority of whom are not Jewish, are willing and able to sell out our constitutional freedoms for the sake of the Zionists. This is pure treachery and treason.

    That there are very few dissenting voices of conscience among these traitorous bastards should be evidence to anyone with eyes to see that we do not live in a functioning Republic.

    The Zionists are following their interests and their tribe. They do not sell out their own people but instead go to great lengths to help each other.

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.

    I think my position on this issue is pretty clear.

    The only perspective I have not referenced is that relating to the attacks by the Israeli or supporters government against the professional and personal lives of citizens in the US who criticize Israeli policy.

    Note: though, I would caution against labeling every Israeli and every Jew in lock step with the noted practices.

    Read More
    Note: though, I would caution against labeling every Israeli and every Jew in lock step with the noted practices.
     
    No need to express such caution. I agree with you. But Zionists seem pretty monolithic in their behavioral patterns. And these patterns are incredibly destructive to our freedoms and to a saner, more just world.

    The Jewish voices that have been raised in opposition to the Zionists are invariably drowned out and discredited. This is a real tragedy.

    I still believe that Jewish individuals of high integrity and courage can do a lot to stop the evil being perpetrated by their Zionist bretheren.

    Ron Unz may be a good example of that kind of person, as is Finkelstein. There are many others I am sure as well.

    And another good example is Brother Nathanel. For all his in your face argumentation and theatrical presentation, the man is obviously struggling with the evil that has been done by Zionist Jews. Sure he might be a bit unbalanced in some ways, but you have to give the man credit. He does not back down from a fight or fail to notice things that should not be noticed.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  174. snag says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:20 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    I am familiar with the events you cite.

    But before I respond, I would like to understand the point of the response.

    no offense intended . . .

    Because when it comes to Israel or Jews after any exchange of opinion about them, their attitude and conduct there’s always that ‘but’ and excuses without considering the history and their coexistence record. Some folks are simply irreformable, beyond repair. Their faith teaches them that they the chosen ones (sic) and race of masters and the way they treat someone when they’re at the steering wheel proves again, again and again that there’s no hope.

    There’s no accident that Stalin and other ruthless dictators were surrounded by them. Another of their trademark it’s backstabbing their host nations and parasitic lifestyle. They’re ruthless even to their own that try to say anything about their shortcomings.

    Read the rest of that book and you’ll find the answers.
    .http://www.azquotes.com/picture-quotes/quote-goyim-were-born-only-to-serve-us-without-that-they-have-no-place-in-the-world-only-to-ovadia-yosef-58-99-21.jpg

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  175. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:38 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Corvinus
    "you might have noticed that the material I quoted included the facts that..."

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out. I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.

    "If you hear what sounds like a German surname the person is probably Jewish."

    It's probably not.

    "The question comes down to, Who gets to stay, and who Has. To. Go. Back, Corvinus?"

    According to nativists from the late 1800's, Eastern and Southern Europeans in particular, as they were not part of the founding stock. But, essentially, you are making the argument that the "who has to go back" position is essentially impotent.

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out.

    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?

    I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.

    Jeebus, Corvinus.
    I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander. Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of “everything bad in the world?”

    I may be guilty of mind reading, but it appears you are so invested in your belief that S2C “paints Jews as responsible for everything bad in the world,” (the kind of overgeneralization that is actually an indictment of the speaker) that you can’t even follow your own assertions and evidence.

    I have named those Jews that the evidence persuades me were responsible for hijacking Versailles for zionist purposes, and I have named those Jews that the evidence indicates were primarily and instrumentally responsible for causing WWII, and I have named those Jews and the supporting evidence — who deliberately brought about the holocaust of German people. Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates).

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of “everything bad in the world?”
     
    SHOULD say, prosecutor.
    , @jacques sheete
    S2C. Pearls to swine.
    , @Corvinus
    "Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?"

    No, that would be you trying to make something out of nothing.

    "I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander."

    Which I did not dispute. Rather, I correctly pointed out that Russians would take it upon themselves to use the assassination of their leader as an opportunity to squarely blame Jews and work to remove them from society.

    "Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates)."

    Who are you even trying to kid? You are so neck deep in blaming Jews primarily for those events as you listed that not even scholars from around the world who convened on your doorstep would convince you otherwise--you would be dismissive as hell. Confirmation bias is your friend here.
    , @Sparkon

    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?
     
    I think you mean imply and not infer.

    Speakers may imply, but only listeners can infer.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  176. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:02 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out.
     
    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?

    I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.
     
    Jeebus, Corvinus.
    I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander. Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of "everything bad in the world?"

    I may be guilty of mind reading, but it appears you are so invested in your belief that S2C "paints Jews as responsible for everything bad in the world," (the kind of overgeneralization that is actually an indictment of the speaker) that you can't even follow your own assertions and evidence.

    I have named those Jews that the evidence persuades me were responsible for hijacking Versailles for zionist purposes, and I have named those Jews that the evidence indicates were primarily and instrumentally responsible for causing WWII, and I have named those Jews and the supporting evidence -- who deliberately brought about the holocaust of German people. Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates).

    Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of “everything bad in the world?”

    SHOULD say, prosecutor.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  177. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:02 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out.
     
    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?

    I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.
     
    Jeebus, Corvinus.
    I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander. Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of "everything bad in the world?"

    I may be guilty of mind reading, but it appears you are so invested in your belief that S2C "paints Jews as responsible for everything bad in the world," (the kind of overgeneralization that is actually an indictment of the speaker) that you can't even follow your own assertions and evidence.

    I have named those Jews that the evidence persuades me were responsible for hijacking Versailles for zionist purposes, and I have named those Jews that the evidence indicates were primarily and instrumentally responsible for causing WWII, and I have named those Jews and the supporting evidence -- who deliberately brought about the holocaust of German people. Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates).

    S2C. Pearls to swine.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  178. Rurik says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:16 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @jacques sheete

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed? This treachery is of a much higher magnitude.
     
    Treachery and gullibility. The money masters take advantage of both.

    When will it all stop? It will not stop until we act upon one simple axiom: that the power system continues only so long as individuals want it to continue, and it will continue only so long as individuals try to get something for nothing. The day when a majority of individuals declares or acts as if it wants nothing from government, declares it will look after its own welfare and interests, then on that day power elites are doomed. The attraction to "go along" with power elites is the attraction of something for nothing. That is the bait. The Establishment always offers something for nothing; but the something is taken from someone else, as taxes or plunder, and awarded elsewhere in exchange for political support.

    Periodic crises and wars are used to whip up support for other plunder-reward cycles which in effect tighten the noose around our individual liberties. And of course we have hordes of academic sponges, amoral businessmen, and just plain hangers-on, to act as non-productive recipients for the plunder.

    Antony C. Sutton, WALL STREET AND THE RISE OF HITLER, pdf p128
    https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf

     

    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed?

    Treachery and gullibility. The money masters take advantage of both.

    venality and gullibility enough, to be sure

    but also moral cowardice

    like the age-old story of the emperor with no clothes, and how only a child would be willing to speak the obvious truth.

    It takes great courage to speak truth to power, as has been the case from Socrates to Jesus to Galileo, when the powerful are all too willing to crucify (literary or otherwise) you (as an example to others) for questioning their narratives. The same false narratives upon which their power depends.

    Just consider how Mr. Giraldi has the nads to tell the truth, vs. the armies of craven toadies all screeching ‘how dare you speak the truth!!!’, (and expose us sniveling liars at The American Cuckservative as worms and cowards!) ‘If only you would also shill the PTB-approved lies that we tell, we all could ba$k in the favor of the zio-fiend! But no! You have to go and tell the truth and expose us all as craven and sniveling worm shit. If it weren’t for people like you Mr. Giraldi, then us worm shit could continue to make pretenses to being men!’

    I wonder, if the editors of TAC could just once, take a breath standing as a proud human, off their knees- for just once, and know what it’s like to feel your honorable lungs fill with glorious air, and revel in a moment of dignity and integrity.. knowing who and what you are… as honest men, if only for a moment..

    ..would they ever be able to crawl back on their knees, and re-assume the position of servile, sniveling worm shit in service to ((those)) who despise them?

    What would George Will do if he actually were to take a breath and experience a moment as an honest man?

    I suppose he’d grab the first opportunity to commit suicide in the desperate terror that he might go back to being what he was/is.

    • Replies: @lavoisier
    What would George Will do if he actually were to take a breath and experience a moment as an honest man?

    He would cease to be George Will.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  179. Corvinus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:24 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out.
     
    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?

    I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.
     
    Jeebus, Corvinus.
    I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander. Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of "everything bad in the world?"

    I may be guilty of mind reading, but it appears you are so invested in your belief that S2C "paints Jews as responsible for everything bad in the world," (the kind of overgeneralization that is actually an indictment of the speaker) that you can't even follow your own assertions and evidence.

    I have named those Jews that the evidence persuades me were responsible for hijacking Versailles for zionist purposes, and I have named those Jews that the evidence indicates were primarily and instrumentally responsible for causing WWII, and I have named those Jews and the supporting evidence -- who deliberately brought about the holocaust of German people. Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates).

    “Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?”

    No, that would be you trying to make something out of nothing.

    “I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander.”

    Which I did not dispute. Rather, I correctly pointed out that Russians would take it upon themselves to use the assassination of their leader as an opportunity to squarely blame Jews and work to remove them from society.

    “Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates).”

    Who are you even trying to kid? You are so neck deep in blaming Jews primarily for those events as you listed that not even scholars from around the world who convened on your doorstep would convince you otherwise–you would be dismissive as hell. Confirmation bias is your friend here.

    • Replies: @Rurik

    that not even scholars from around the world
     
    http://s.hswstatic.com/gif/laughing-bonobo-crop.jpg

    reminds me of the 98.976 % of "scientists" who demand that 'the 'science' of Global Warming is settled!'

    or the "historians" who scold us all on the (nonexistent) gas chambers and soap and lampshades dogmas (or else!)

    if I had the billions they spent buying "scientists" to shill for Global Warming, and wanted to hear the same ones say that Vlad Putin is actually a shape-shifting reptilian, there'd be a line out my door for eager research grants which would 'prove' exactly that.

    kosher scholars these days, just like climate "scientists" or court "historians" have as much credibility as the "sixteen intelligence agencies".
  180. Sparkon says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm GMT
    @SolontoCroesus

    Quite aware of the facts before you pointed them out.
     
    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?

    I simply noticed how you, as you normally do, paint the Jews as being squarely responsible for everything bad in the world.
     
    Jeebus, Corvinus.
    I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander. Would a defense attorney have included such exculpatory evidence if his agenda was to convict the miscreant of "everything bad in the world?"

    I may be guilty of mind reading, but it appears you are so invested in your belief that S2C "paints Jews as responsible for everything bad in the world," (the kind of overgeneralization that is actually an indictment of the speaker) that you can't even follow your own assertions and evidence.

    I have named those Jews that the evidence persuades me were responsible for hijacking Versailles for zionist purposes, and I have named those Jews that the evidence indicates were primarily and instrumentally responsible for causing WWII, and I have named those Jews and the supporting evidence -- who deliberately brought about the holocaust of German people. Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates).

    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?

    I think you mean imply and not infer.

    Speakers may imply, but only listeners can infer.

    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus
    Yes, that makes sense, thank you for correcting sloppy usage.

    Now, what are the hard-and-fast rules for bring and take?
  181. lavoisier says: • Website
    March 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    I think my position on this issue is pretty clear.


    The only perspective I have not referenced is that relating to the attacks by the Israeli or supporters government against the professional and personal lives of citizens in the US who criticize Israeli policy.


    Note: though, I would caution against labeling every Israeli and every Jew in lock step with the noted practices.

    Note: though, I would caution against labeling every Israeli and every Jew in lock step with the noted practices.

    No need to express such caution. I agree with you. But Zionists seem pretty monolithic in their behavioral patterns. And these patterns are incredibly destructive to our freedoms and to a saner, more just world.

    The Jewish voices that have been raised in opposition to the Zionists are invariably drowned out and discredited. This is a real tragedy.

    I still believe that Jewish individuals of high integrity and courage can do a lot to stop the evil being perpetrated by their Zionist bretheren.

    Ron Unz may be a good example of that kind of person, as is Finkelstein. There are many others I am sure as well.

    And another good example is Brother Nathanel. For all his in your face argumentation and theatrical presentation, the man is obviously struggling with the evil that has been done by Zionist Jews. Sure he might be a bit unbalanced in some ways, but you have to give the man credit. He does not back down from a fight or fail to notice things that should not be noticed.

  182. SolontoCroesus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:25 pm GMT
    @Sparkon

    Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?
     
    I think you mean imply and not infer.

    Speakers may imply, but only listeners can infer.

    Yes, that makes sense, thank you for correcting sloppy usage.

    Now, what are the hard-and-fast rules for bring and take?

    • Replies: @Sparkon
    You're welcome. Good question, and I see that ESL students sometimes have trouble with these two verbs.

    I suggest remembering the expressions bring in (the groceries) and take out (the trash), as patterns or templates for the most common ways these verbs are used.

    Bring it to me, then take it away.

    However, either verb can indeed be used with either preposition, such as bring out (the worst in someone) and take in (the strays), and the only way for ESL students to master these usage subtleties is through study, regular conversation with native speakers, or watching American TV.

    "take sand to the beach" got 242,000 results on Gargle
    "bring sand to the beach" got 20,000,000

    So, if you're thinking about heading to the beach, don't take sand. But for people who live on the beach -- physically or mentally -- it would be "don't bring sand," all of which proves, I guess, that for some, life is a beach.
  183. lavoisier says: • Website
    March 7, 2018 at 6:32 pm GMT
    @Rurik



    But what is motivating the goyim to sell out their people and their culture besides pure venality and greed?
     
    Treachery and gullibility. The money masters take advantage of both.
     
    venality and gullibility enough, to be sure

    but also moral cowardice

    like the age-old story of the emperor with no clothes, and how only a child would be willing to speak the obvious truth.

    It takes great courage to speak truth to power, as has been the case from Socrates to Jesus to Galileo, when the powerful are all too willing to crucify (literary or otherwise) you (as an example to others) for questioning their narratives. The same false narratives upon which their power depends.

    Just consider how Mr. Giraldi has the nads to tell the truth, vs. the armies of craven toadies all screeching 'how dare you speak the truth!!!', (and expose us sniveling liars at The American Cuckservative as worms and cowards!) 'If only you would also shill the PTB-approved lies that we tell, we all could ba$k in the favor of the zio-fiend! But no! You have to go and tell the truth and expose us all as craven and sniveling worm shit. If it weren't for people like you Mr. Giraldi, then us worm shit could continue to make pretenses to being men!'

    I wonder, if the editors of TAC could just once, take a breath standing as a proud human, off their knees- for just once, and know what it's like to feel your honorable lungs fill with glorious air, and revel in a moment of dignity and integrity.. knowing who and what you are... as honest men, if only for a moment..

    ..would they ever be able to crawl back on their knees, and re-assume the position of servile, sniveling worm shit in service to ((those)) who despise them?

    What would George Will do if he actually were to take a breath and experience a moment as an honest man?

    I suppose he'd grab the first opportunity to commit suicide in the desperate terror that he might go back to being what he was/is.

    What would George Will do if he actually were to take a breath and experience a moment as an honest man?

    He would cease to be George Will.

    Nailed it.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  184. jsb says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:40 pm GMT • 1,300 Words
    @snag
    If it wasn't for this little bully and it's puppets on Capitol Hill we wouldn't have any problems in ME.

    I would like to remind you that after Eisenhower told them to pack up and get the hell out of Suez in '56 our relationship with Arabs was great and after our airlift with arms to Israel in '73 they declared oil embargo and that was the end of our auto industry and the beginning of the demise of our relationship with them. Sheltering the Shah made it worst and down the hill from there.

    Jews simply don't know how to live in peace with others and never learn ... instead to do some soul searching they keep pointing their finger and blame others - That works for a while until the hosts get pissed off and act. All those expulsions and pogroms didn't happen because there nice people and good neighbors.

    Read the first nine lines of Chapter One in attached link, those few sentences should tell you what I mean and talking about.
    https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/halsall/jewish/lazare-anti.asp

    Very interesting read. Thanks for the link. Let me try to gauge the interests of some readers by offering an excerpt from Chapter One:

    Bernard Lazare:
    Antisemitism: Its History and Causes, 1894

    “Considering the unanimity of antisemitic manifestations, it can hardly be admitted, as had too willingly been done, that they were merely due to a religious war, and one must not view the strife against the Jews as a struggle of polytheism against monotheism, or that of the Trinity against Jehovah. The polytheistic, as well as[9] the Christian nations combated not the doctrine of one sole God, but the Jew.

    Which virtues or which vices have earned for the Jew this universal enmity? Why was he ill-treated and hated alike and in turn by the Alexandrians and the Romans, by the Persians and the Arabs, by the Turks and the Christian nations ? Because, everywhere up to our own days the Jew was an unsociable being.

    Why was he unsociable ? Because he was exclusive, and his exclusiveness was both political and religious, or rather he held fast to his political and religious cult, to his law.

    One thing prevented that fusion and upheld the existence of the Hebrews among the nations; it was the growth of the Talmud, the authority and rule of the doctors who taught a pretended tradition. The policy of the doctors to which we shall return further made of the Jews sullen beings, unsociable and haughty, of whom Spinoza, who knew them well, could say: “It is not at all surprising that after being scattered for so many years they have preserved their identity without a government of their own, for, by their external rites, contrary to those of other nations, as well as by the sign of circumcision, they have isolated themselves from all other nations, even to the extent of drawing upon themselves the hate of all mankind.”6

    After the controversy between the Sadducees and the Pharisees had terminated in the victory of the latter, these injunctions became part of the law, they were taught with the law and helped to develop and exaggerate the exclusiveness of the Jews.

    And it may be said that true Mosaism, purified and enlarged by Isaiah, Jeremiah and Ezekiel, broadened and generalized by the Judaeo-Hellenists, would have brought Israel to Christianity, but for Ezraism,Pharisaism and Talmudism, which held the mass of the Jews bound to strict observances and narrow ritual practices.

    To guard God’s people, to keep it safe from evil influences, the doctors exalted their law above all things. They declared that no study but that of the law alone became an Israelite, and as a whole life-time was hardly sufficient to learn and penetrate all the subtleties and all the casuistry of that law, they prohibited the study of profane sciences and foreign languages.

    However, the Rabbinites could not kill Jewish curiosity with one blow; it required centuries. It was as late as the fourteenth century, after Ibn Ezra, Rabbi Bechai, Maimonides, Bedares, Joseph Caspi, Levi Ben Gerson, Moses of Narbonne, and many others, were gone, all true sons of Philo and the Alexandrians, who strove to verify Judaism by foreign philosophy; after Asher Ben Yechiel had induced the assembly of the rabbis at Barcelona to excommunicate those who would study profane sciences; after Rabbi Shalem, of Montpellier had complained to the Dominicans of the Moreh Nebukhim, and this book, the highest expression of the ideas of Maimonides, had been burnedit was only after all this that the rabbis ultimately triumphed.12

    Their end was attained. They had cut off Israel from the community of nations; they had made of it a sullen recluse, a rebel against all laws, foreign to all feeling fraternity, closed to all beautiful, noble and generous ideas; they had made of it a small and miserable nation, soured by isolation, brutalized by a narrow education, demoralized and corrupted by an unjustifiable pride.13

    With this transformation of the Jewish spirit and the victory of sectarian doctors, coincides the beginning of official persecution. Until that epoch there had only been outbursts of local hatred, but no systematic vexations. With the triumph of the Rabbinites, the ghettos come into being. The expulsions and massacres commence. The Jews want to live aparta line is drawn against them. They detest the spirit of the nations amidst whom they livethe nations chase them. They burn the Morehtheir Talmud is burned and they themselves are burned with it.14

    It would seem that no further agency was needed to render the separation of the Jews from the rest of mankind complete and to make them an object of horror and reprobation. Still another cause must be added to those just mentioned: the indomitable and tenacious patriotism of Israel.

    Jerusalem was the guardian of the Tabernacle which received the divine word; it was the city of the only Temple, the only place in the world where God could efficiently be worshipped and sacrifices offered to Him.
    It was because in Jerusalem only, in the land given by God to their ancestors, their bodies would be resurrected. There those who had believed in Yahweh, who had observed his law and obeyed his word, would awake at the sound of the last trumpet and appear before their Lord. Nowhere but there could they rise at the appointed hour; every other land but that washed by the yellow Jordan was a vile land, fouled by idolatry, deprived of God.

    When the fatherland was dead, when adversity was sweeping Israel all over the world, after the Temple had perished in flames, and when the heathens occupied the holiest ground, mourning over bygone days became everlasting in the soul of the Jew. It was over; they could no longer hope to see on the day of mercy the black buck carry away their sins into the desert, neither could they see the lamb killed for the passover night, or bring their offerings to[16] the altar; and, deprived of Jerusalem during life, they would not be brought there after death.

    With the Talmudists these sentiments of popular enthusiasm, this mystic heroism underwent a transformation. The doctors taught the restoration of the Jewish empire; in order that Jerusalem might be born anew from its ruins, they wanted to preserve the people of Israel pure, to prevent them from mixing with other people, to inculcate on them the idea that they were everywhere in exile, amidst enemies that held them captive. They said to their disciples: “Do not cultivate strange lands, soon you will cultivate your own; do not attach yourself to any land, for thus will you be unfaithful to the memory of your native land; do not submit to any king, for you have no master but the Lord of the Holy Land, Jehovah; do not scatter amongst the nations, you will forfeit your salvation and you will not see the light of the day of resurrection; remain such as you left your house; the hour will come and you will see again[17] the hills of your ancestors, and those hills will then be the centre of the world, which will be subject to your power.”

    Thus all those complex sentiments which had in olden days served to build up the hegemony of Israel, to maintain its character as a nation, to develop a high and powerful originality, all those virtues and vices which gave it the spirit and countenance necessary to preserve a nation; which enabled it to attain greatness and later to defend its independence with desperate valour worthy of admiration; all that, after the Jews had ceased to be a State, combined to shut them up in the most complete, the most absolute isolation.

    This solicitude for worldly goods, which is a marked feature of the Hebrew character, has not been without effect upon the conduct of the Jews, especially since they left Palestine; by directing them along certain avenues, to the exclusion of all others, this feature of their character has drawn upon them the most violent animosities.

    https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/halsall/jewish/lazare-anti.asp

    • Replies: @snag
    Enjoy, there're many great books on this subject not all of them in libraries but if you live in US they will find it if you insist. Very helpful to know some other languages because many books critical about Jews and their fairy tales are not translated to english but you can buy on Amazon, for instance '200 years together' by A. Solzhenitsyn in Russian or German.

    In regard to your last column - Those that are occupying Palestine today those are not the Hebrews for the Bible. It's well documented fact that the Bible Hebrews embraced the Seleucid conquest. They traded with them with mutual benefits mingled and intermarried making babies and converting to Hellenism or 'sprinkle' their Judaism with Hellenism, creating Hellenistic Judaism that combined Jewish religious tradition with elements of Greek culture. Under Seleucid's rule it got to the point that the revolting Maccabees had to implement forced circumcision in overrun territories to reclaim their 'jews' that deserted to Hellenism.

    According to Thomas L. Thompson a one of the most renowned Bible scholars and many others the remaining Hebrews mingled with Romans, converted to Islam to avoid extra taxes and some to Christianity during the Crusaders conquest ... They're the Palestinians today.

    Great book and great reading on this subject ... The Mythic Past: Biblical Archaeology And The Myth Of Israel by Thomas L. Thompson ,...

    Have a good one.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  185. RobinG says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:55 pm GMT
    @Andrei Martyanov

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’
     
    Surprising, from WaPo. But valuable, nonetheless.

    Hi Andrei,

    Why “nonetheless?”

    It’s all the more significant, appearing in the Deep State mouthpiece. It set off a flame war: at 1:15pm there were 456 comments, many from alyssa3 who writes like a Tel Aviv troll. Why exactly the WaPo decided to print it, who knows?

    • Replies: @renfro
    Was the WP article in the print edition or only in the online edition?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  186. Rurik says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:07 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Corvinus
    "Why, then, did you take special pains to infer that no recognition was made of those facts?"

    No, that would be you trying to make something out of nothing.

    "I included the passages that stated plainly that non-Jews were involved at essential levels in the assassination of Alexander."

    Which I did not dispute. Rather, I correctly pointed out that Russians would take it upon themselves to use the assassination of their leader as an opportunity to squarely blame Jews and work to remove them from society.

    "Until someone can undermine the evidence, I stand by the charge that Jews (as named) were responsible for THOSE named evil things that happened in the world (and a few more besides, as evidence indicates)."

    Who are you even trying to kid? You are so neck deep in blaming Jews primarily for those events as you listed that not even scholars from around the world who convened on your doorstep would convince you otherwise--you would be dismissive as hell. Confirmation bias is your friend here.

    that not even scholars from around the world

    reminds me of the 98.976 % of “scientists” who demand that ‘the ‘science’ of Global Warming is settled!’

    or the “historians” who scold us all on the (nonexistent) gas chambers and soap and lampshades dogmas (or else!)

    if I had the billions they spent buying “scientists” to shill for Global Warming, and wanted to hear the same ones say that Vlad Putin is actually a shape-shifting reptilian, there’d be a line out my door for eager research grants which would ‘prove’ exactly that.

    kosher scholars these days, just like climate “scientists” or court “historians” have as much credibility as the “sixteen intelligence agencies”.

    • Replies: @Corvinus
    Thank you for your rant, as it perfectly illustrates the dumbing down of our nation. It is easier intellectually for the Alt Right or SJW's, or liberals or conservatives, to say that the opposing side peddles Fake News or"shills" or lacks much credibility. In that manner, the hamster wheel of confirmation bias spins, enabling those to feel mentally safe and secure. Any puncturing of one's worldview is automatically met with disdain.

    Are there scientists, historians, and scholars who are their own worst enemies when it comes to being a slave to their data, evidence, and positions? Absolutely. But rather than conduct a self-assessment of your own point of view, you would rather go down the lazy path and say other perspectives are essentially other than valid and reliable.

    Enjoy your bubble.
    , @jacques sheete

    kosher scholars these days, just like climate “scientists” or court “historians” have as much credibility as the “sixteen intelligence agencies”.
     
    I have to laugh at how often the trolls resort to appeals to "authority" since they haven't the wit or the knowledge to make their own arguments, nor do they have truth on their side.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  187. jsb says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:15 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @REALITY CHECK
    Something more recent: A new propaganda app for israel’s thousands of internet trolls, act.il : “A new app ‘arms’ thousands of motivated civilians worldwide, defending Israel’s image online” … “We had about 1,000 volunteers, most of them students from the IDC, who created pro-Israel PR content in 35 different languages, reaching some 40 million web users.” …

    we started working from the operations room on a regular basis. We had a database of student volunteers from dozens of countries, and it became more and more organized. We started setting up departments: One department created pro-Israeli marketing content, another department found and marked online articles that required our attention, and a third department dealt with finding and reporting pages that incite against Israel.” … Within only two weeks, it was downloaded by over 6,000 people in 27 countries around the world …

    “In the months before the app’s launch, we ran it a pilot among a group of some 800 students, most of them Americans,” … During the pilot period, we were able to remove 2-5 inciting pages or videos every week. We’re working with the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] and the Shin Bet [Israeli version of the FBI], who are giving us information on such inciting content, and even they couldn’t keep us with how fast we were getting things removed.” … “Companies, such as Facebook, remove content following reports from the community,” Ben-Yosef explains. “If there is only one person reporting it, he usually gets told by Facebook the content doesn’t meet the criteria for removal. If 300 report it—the content is removed immediately. As soon as content inciting against Israel is posted online, we send a message through the app and all of its subscribers immediately report it.” …

    “Students from the University of California (UC), where there are a lot of anti-Israel activists, came to us for help,” Briga says. “We organized a joint campaign, in which we opened Skype chats at the IDC and at UC campuses and we let random students just sit down and have a conversation with someone from here [Israel].
    https://www.israelandstuff.com/want-to-defend-israel-heres-a-lesson-in-hasbara

    Thanks for the link…It seems that it is too little too late … the cat is out of the bag! The censorship and outright purges by FB, Twitter, YouTube will invariably drive the content to other places, which in turn will lead to their own demise. The harder they try to shut people down, censor their views, intimidate them, or imprison them for though “crimes”, the backlash will only swell, like a crescendo…until it can no longer be restrained.

    Check out some of the alternatives already:

    –corbett report: get off of ThemTube

    https://d.tube/#!/v/corbettreport/trhcyhec

    or 

    https://www.bitchute.com/video/_WV8yOzhRfI/ 

    –corbett report: weaponizing social media 

    https://d.tube/#!/v/corbettreport/kqn54tmc

    or

    The art of deception by GCHQ:

    https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/ 

    https://theintercept.com/document/2014/02/24/art-deception-training-new-generation-online-covert-operations/

    • Replies: @lavoisier
    Alternative means of accessing internet content is critical to preventing the book burners from shutting down information flow.

    It will be very interesting how this thing plays out but it seems like smart people resent censorship and thought control far more than do the dumb people. Government cannot be counted on to do the right thing. But smart people who resent being told what to say and how to think will create alternatives to Google and You Tube.

    Facebook and Twitter are already easy to boycott.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  188. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:28 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I do not believe AIPAC has ever left Washington D.C.

    Grant it, they made “retreat” as the You Tube video suggests below during the one-term ex-CIA Director and ZUS President G.H.W. Bush administration and pursuant fall (stumble?) of Israel P.M. Shamir. (Note: Some here might enjoy the younger “Bibi’s” cameo appearance in the video and his insistence that the miser US administration will not lead to the slitting of Israel’s throat & heart)

    A rhetorical question.

    Why did “Hitler” Sad-Dam Hussein resort to attacking Israel with mere Scud missiles (1991) when President G.W. Bush afterward assured the dumb goyim that he had an “existential” W.M.D. arsenal, throughout Winter 2002 to Spring 2003?

    Timing, timing, timing. When competive Islamic-regime apples are ripe, the orchard will fall.

    • Replies: @chris
    thanks for the video, Chuck.

    Yeah, how quaint the days when Israeli priministers were trying to affect US policy from behind presidents’ backs. We’re not far off from the days when they’ll be sending some 3rd level lackey to pull the president’s ears and kick him in the butt in a rose garden ceremony. Wait, I think Sharon already did that to W.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  189. Corvinus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:37 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    that not even scholars from around the world
     
    http://s.hswstatic.com/gif/laughing-bonobo-crop.jpg

    reminds me of the 98.976 % of "scientists" who demand that 'the 'science' of Global Warming is settled!'

    or the "historians" who scold us all on the (nonexistent) gas chambers and soap and lampshades dogmas (or else!)

    if I had the billions they spent buying "scientists" to shill for Global Warming, and wanted to hear the same ones say that Vlad Putin is actually a shape-shifting reptilian, there'd be a line out my door for eager research grants which would 'prove' exactly that.

    kosher scholars these days, just like climate "scientists" or court "historians" have as much credibility as the "sixteen intelligence agencies".

    Thank you for your rant, as it perfectly illustrates the dumbing down of our nation. It is easier intellectually for the Alt Right or SJW’s, or liberals or conservatives, to say that the opposing side peddles Fake News or”shills” or lacks much credibility. In that manner, the hamster wheel of confirmation bias spins, enabling those to feel mentally safe and secure. Any puncturing of one’s worldview is automatically met with disdain.

    Are there scientists, historians, and scholars who are their own worst enemies when it comes to being a slave to their data, evidence, and positions? Absolutely. But rather than conduct a self-assessment of your own point of view, you would rather go down the lazy path and say other perspectives are essentially other than valid and reliable.

    Enjoy your bubble.

    • Replies: @Rurik

    peddles Fake News or”shills” or lacks much credibility.
     
    Hello?!

    what was the hysteria over Saddam's WMD if not fake news?

    or the Kuwaiti baby incubators for that matter..

    or the Gulf of Tonkin

    or the lone assassin

    there is a reason the sixteen intelligence agencies lack credibility, Corvy

    https://www.sott.net/image/s19/388609/full/58e7e663c4618801168b4591.jpg

    just like all the lies vis-a-vis 9/11, by now we all know they're lying

    just like with all the 'Russian hacking' hysteria and 'Iran terrorism' and all the rest of the tiresome zio-lies we all hear 24/7

    but do keep on trolling Corv

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief
  190. chris says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:40 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    One of the greatest tragedies of the USA's occupation by zionists is the Opportunity Cost: China has a long-term vision, to develop the new Silk Road, OBOR -- One Belt One Road. China is investing and building things in pursuit of that vision: China invested $300 billion in a high-speed railroad that cut from 14 hours to 8 hours the time from Beijing to what was a remote province but is becoming a hub for China-Russia trade.

    Russia, Iran, Khazakstan, Uzbekistan and numerous small, even primitive locales within, are the neighbors and regions that will be impacted, for good and ill, by this project. They are participating, some more attentively and effectively than others, in trying to look equally far into the future to see how the interconnectness of these diverse nations and people will play out.

    They are not planning for war, they are planning for economies that can sustain people and societies.

    USA is stuck in the quicksand of what it thinks of as its World War II victory and mandate to rule the world -- the "International Order" that USA took hold of, at the cost of the blood and soil -- Blut ind Boden* of millions of people. It is passing odd that references to Hitler, and Nazism, and swastikas seem to be increasing, and the Jewish censor-shops are becoming increasing hysterical about those 80-year old symbols.

    Thus, while China, Russia, Iran, Khazakstan, Uzbekistan bend their efforts -- perhaps ineffective, perhaps ill-advised, perhaps grandiose, Who can say? -- they bend their efforts, their intellect and time and sweat, and take the risks for a vast project for the future, the USA, dominated as it is by Zionist/Israeli/Christian Zionist mytho-freaks, cannot seem to pull themselves out of a freakish and mendaciously contrived past.

    This is insecurity, and a pathological quest for revenge, raised to the level of insanity.

    Two-thirds of the world is moving on while the most psychopathically motivated clique in all of history has grabbed the balls of the American people, whose Founders envisioned for them an experiment in self-sufficiency and independence and of amicable relations with nations the likes of China, Russia, and the OBOR project.

    Would Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin have counseled that the US president and Congress build weapons to destroy Russia and China, and gloat over enacting policies to economically devastate Iran and North Korea, or would they have recognized that joining those nations in their grand vision meant prosperity for all?

    Will it ever be possible for the United States to catch up, rather, to right itself, to rid itself of its backward compulsion and its addiction to killing; re-focus its perspective, re-educate its young people , and catch up with the rest of the world that is moving on without us?


    ------
    * Others, i.e. wikipedia, and The Victors, ascribe to Nazis and to 'white nationalists' the phrase, Blut und Boden, and perhaps so it was used, but in NS Germany, Hitler Youth rallied to the cry, Blut und Ehre -- Blood and Honor. Outrageous.

    Very interesting point about the comparative trajectory of our vs China’s vision.

    As far as our founders are concerned,

    Would Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin have counseled that the US president and Congress build weapons to destroy Russia and China, and gloat over enacting policies to economically devastate Iran and North Korea, or would they have recognized that joining those nations in their grand vision meant prosperity for all?

    the revolutionaries Jefferson and Franklin would have fought the present tyranny as they did the one in their own time.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  191. Art says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:55 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @RobinG
    Rather astounding, this in Washington Post today.

    The dark roots of AIPAC, ‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby’
    The group was formed to spin positive PR after Israeli atrocities.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/made-by-history/wp/2018/03/06/the-dark-roots-of-aipac-americas-pro-israel-lobby/?utm_term=.43fc170e16a6

    * * *
    "In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River. Eisenhower and Dulles resolved to use their leverage to get Israel to back off. However, Israel and the United States apparently agreed to keep Eisenhower’s action quiet in hopes of a quick resolution.

    But on Oct. 15, 1953, all hell broke loose. News spread that a special Israeli army unit had struck into the Jordanian-occupied West Bank and committed a massacre in the Palestinian village of Qibya, killing more than 60 civilians indiscriminately in retaliation for the murder of a Jewish woman and her two children in Israel on the night of Oct. 12.

    * *
    "The perception that AIPAC represents a consensus among American Jews has always been a key to its political influence, which explains the group’s sometimes seemingly outsized opposition to Jewish dissent from its line. “America’s Pro-Israel Lobby,” born in awful knowledge, has always existed to make Israeli realities and priorities palatable to Americans."

    RobinG — good find — Thanks!

    Clearly AIPAC is in the “1984” truth category – maybe it is so glaring, that the Jews are starting to feel uncomfortable? Maybe the liberal Jews are preparing some new spin for the rest of us.

    This is Jew infighting. Little Jew Marty Baron the WP’s editor, is a progressive Big Jew hand maiden. You can be sure they have some new victim crap for us to swallow.

    “In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River.

    AIPAC is all Eisenhower’s fault – Right!

    This Farrakhan quote reminds me of you, Art. Thing is, it's not really anti-Semitic. “Satan is going down. Farrakhan has pulled the cover off the eyes of the Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through ..... You good Jews better separate, because the satanic ones will take you to hell with them, because that’s where they are headed.”
    https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/tamika-mallory-fan-louis-farrakhan-people-outraged-184926181.html
    Tamika Mallory of the Women's March is a fan of Louis Farrakhan, and people are outraged
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  192. Josecanuc says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm GMT
    @mark green
    Mr. Giraldi always writes clearly and explosively on a topic that is clouded by corrupt government action, financial malfeasance, and thoroughly biased news and entertainment.

    America has been captured, gelded, rearrangd, and re-imagined. It's a brilliant accomplishment. And a malignant one.

    Few understand How or Why. They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong.

    America may be powerful, advanced, democratic and 'free'. But it is also occupied.

    US wars are now fought for the benefit of a foreign power. Speech restrictions are crafted to protect the same. Speak out against this phenomena and you are branded an 'anti-Semite'.

    Americans live in a gilded, glass box. Quiet please.

    Better turn to ESPN. Who won the game?

    The gatekeepers are watching, monitoring. Facebook is clamping down. Google too. The techno-noose is tightening. This surprises you?

    Stop the hate. Impeach Trump!

    So how can we, as a people, fight terrorism? Such a good question.

    Send in the drones? Must.

    The Zionist 'consensus' is complete. And absolute. Stop terror. Fortify Israel. It's a new, multi-faceted, top-down all-American value. Just say 'NO' to terror and fascism!

    Thus, any attempt to separate US interests from Israeli interests is OFF LIMITS. And any attempt to make such a distinction puts one in the No-Fly-Zone of political discourse. Why risk it?

    As our leaders in Washington say: the 'special relationship' is unshakable.

    And unconditional.

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.

    Deference and sensitivity towards all 'matters of concern' to the Jewish community have therefore become sacrosanct. Consequently:

    Arab 'terrorism'?

    Crush it.

    Anti-semitism?

    Monitor and eradicate it.

    Hate speech?

    Denounce and criminalize it.

    Thou shall respect and love the Jewish people. Israel, too.

    Stop racism! Stop fascism!

    Opposition is wrong. Opposition is taboo. Disagree?

    What made you a white supremacist?

    The important thing is the safety and security of the 'survivors'. Never forget.

    Meanwhile, Israel's vast meddling and interference in American life goes officially unnoticed. What? There's simply no such thing.

    Israel is a democratic ally. These are US citizens!

    It's 'Russiagate'. Pay attention.

    The deadly, pathetic charade continues.

    ﻿”The deadly, pathetic charade continues.”

    It not on continues but it is gaining momentum. After all things considered – doesn’t its remarkable artistry and the worldwide magnitude and perfection and effectiveness of the deadly pathetic charade – ‘surpass wonder’?

  193. Sparkon says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:04 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SolontoCroesus
    Yes, that makes sense, thank you for correcting sloppy usage.

    Now, what are the hard-and-fast rules for bring and take?

    You’re welcome. Good question, and I see that ESL students sometimes have trouble with these two verbs.

    I suggest remembering the expressions bring in (the groceries) and take out (the trash), as patterns or templates for the most common ways these verbs are used.

    Bring it to me, then take it away.

    However, either verb can indeed be used with either preposition, such as bring out (the worst in someone) and take in (the strays), and the only way for ESL students to master these usage subtleties is through study, regular conversation with native speakers, or watching American TV.

    “take sand to the beach” got 242,000 results on Gargle
    “bring sand to the beach” got 20,000,000

    So, if you’re thinking about heading to the beach, don’t take sand. But for people who live on the beach — physically or mentally — it would be “don’t bring sand,” all of which proves, I guess, that for some, life is a beach.

  194. Rurik says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:06 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Corvinus
    Thank you for your rant, as it perfectly illustrates the dumbing down of our nation. It is easier intellectually for the Alt Right or SJW's, or liberals or conservatives, to say that the opposing side peddles Fake News or"shills" or lacks much credibility. In that manner, the hamster wheel of confirmation bias spins, enabling those to feel mentally safe and secure. Any puncturing of one's worldview is automatically met with disdain.

    Are there scientists, historians, and scholars who are their own worst enemies when it comes to being a slave to their data, evidence, and positions? Absolutely. But rather than conduct a self-assessment of your own point of view, you would rather go down the lazy path and say other perspectives are essentially other than valid and reliable.

    Enjoy your bubble.

    peddles Fake News or”shills” or lacks much credibility.

    Hello?!

    what was the hysteria over Saddam’s WMD if not fake news?

    or the Kuwaiti baby incubators for that matter..

    or the Gulf of Tonkin

    or the lone assassin

    there is a reason the sixteen intelligence agencies lack credibility, Corvy

    just like all the lies vis-a-vis 9/11, by now we all know they’re lying

    just like with all the ‘Russian hacking’ hysteria and ‘Iran terrorism’ and all the rest of the tiresome zio-lies we all hear 24/7

    but do keep on trolling Corv

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief

     

    Speaking of which, the chutzpah alone is funny enough!:

    Schumer and Dems outdo Trump at AIPAC– there’s no peace because ‘Palestinians don’t believe in Torah’

    http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/schumer-because-palestinians/

     

    Izzit a sense of humor, or are these goons just nuts?
    , @Corvinus
    You are now going all over the map here. Global Warming, the Holocaust, 911, Russian hacking--these are separate issues. Each one is to be addressed singularly as it relates to how historians, scientists, politicians, or military officials offered their positions. From my perspective, citizens carefully analyze and scrutinize each event, rather than go all "Chicken Little".

    "There is a reason the sixteen intelligence agencies lack credibility,"

    Absolutely, as American citizens, we must hold their feet to the fire. But that does not mean they are completely untrustworthy, are perpetually thinking how to create False Flags, are generally stooges for globalists/Zionists, etc.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  195. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:08 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    that not even scholars from around the world
     
    http://s.hswstatic.com/gif/laughing-bonobo-crop.jpg

    reminds me of the 98.976 % of "scientists" who demand that 'the 'science' of Global Warming is settled!'

    or the "historians" who scold us all on the (nonexistent) gas chambers and soap and lampshades dogmas (or else!)

    if I had the billions they spent buying "scientists" to shill for Global Warming, and wanted to hear the same ones say that Vlad Putin is actually a shape-shifting reptilian, there'd be a line out my door for eager research grants which would 'prove' exactly that.

    kosher scholars these days, just like climate "scientists" or court "historians" have as much credibility as the "sixteen intelligence agencies".

    kosher scholars these days, just like climate “scientists” or court “historians” have as much credibility as the “sixteen intelligence agencies”.

    I have to laugh at how often the trolls resort to appeals to “authority” since they haven’t the wit or the knowledge to make their own arguments, nor do they have truth on their side.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  196. snag says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:49 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @jsb
    Very interesting read. Thanks for the link. Let me try to gauge the interests of some readers by offering an excerpt from Chapter One:

    Bernard Lazare:
    Antisemitism: Its History and Causes, 1894

    "Considering the unanimity of antisemitic manifestations, it can hardly be admitted, as had too willingly been done, that they were merely due to a religious war, and one must not view the strife against the Jews as a struggle of polytheism against monotheism, or that of the Trinity against Jehovah. The polytheistic, as well as[9] the Christian nations combated not the doctrine of one sole God, but the Jew.

    Which virtues or which vices have earned for the Jew this universal enmity? Why was he ill-treated and hated alike and in turn by the Alexandrians and the Romans, by the Persians and the Arabs, by the Turks and the Christian nations ? Because, everywhere up to our own days the Jew was an unsociable being.
    ...
    Why was he unsociable ? Because he was exclusive, and his exclusiveness was both political and religious, or rather he held fast to his political and religious cult, to his law.
    ...
    One thing prevented that fusion and upheld the existence of the Hebrews among the nations; it was the growth of the Talmud, the authority and rule of the doctors who taught a pretended tradition. The policy of the doctors to which we shall return further made of the Jews sullen beings, unsociable and haughty, of whom Spinoza, who knew them well, could say: "It is not at all surprising that after being scattered for so many years they have preserved their identity without a government of their own, for, by their external rites, contrary to those of other nations, as well as by the sign of circumcision, they have isolated themselves from all other nations, even to the extent of drawing upon themselves the hate of all mankind."6
    ...
    After the controversy between the Sadducees and the Pharisees had terminated in the victory of the latter, these injunctions became part of the law, they were taught with the law and helped to develop and exaggerate the exclusiveness of the Jews.
    ...
    And it may be said that true Mosaism, purified and enlarged by Isaiah, Jeremiah and Ezekiel, broadened and generalized by the Judaeo-Hellenists, would have brought Israel to Christianity, but for Ezraism,Pharisaism and Talmudism, which held the mass of the Jews bound to strict observances and narrow ritual practices.
    ...
    To guard God's people, to keep it safe from evil influences, the doctors exalted their law above all things. They declared that no study but that of the law alone became an Israelite, and as a whole life-time was hardly sufficient to learn and penetrate all the subtleties and all the casuistry of that law, they prohibited the study of profane sciences and foreign languages.
    ...
    However, the Rabbinites could not kill Jewish curiosity with one blow; it required centuries. It was as late as the fourteenth century, after Ibn Ezra, Rabbi Bechai, Maimonides, Bedares, Joseph Caspi, Levi Ben Gerson, Moses of Narbonne, and many others, were gone, all true sons of Philo and the Alexandrians, who strove to verify Judaism by foreign philosophy; after Asher Ben Yechiel had induced the assembly of the rabbis at Barcelona to excommunicate those who would study profane sciences; after Rabbi Shalem, of Montpellier had complained to the Dominicans of the Moreh Nebukhim, and this book, the highest expression of the ideas of Maimonides, had been burnedit was only after all this that the rabbis ultimately triumphed.12

    Their end was attained. They had cut off Israel from the community of nations; they had made of it a sullen recluse, a rebel against all laws, foreign to all feeling fraternity, closed to all beautiful, noble and generous ideas; they had made of it a small and miserable nation, soured by isolation, brutalized by a narrow education, demoralized and corrupted by an unjustifiable pride.13

    With this transformation of the Jewish spirit and the victory of sectarian doctors, coincides the beginning of official persecution. Until that epoch there had only been outbursts of local hatred, but no systematic vexations. With the triumph of the Rabbinites, the ghettos come into being. The expulsions and massacres commence. The Jews want to live aparta line is drawn against them. They detest the spirit of the nations amidst whom they livethe nations chase them. They burn the Morehtheir Talmud is burned and they themselves are burned with it.14

    It would seem that no further agency was needed to render the separation of the Jews from the rest of mankind complete and to make them an object of horror and reprobation. Still another cause must be added to those just mentioned: the indomitable and tenacious patriotism of Israel.
    ...
    Jerusalem was the guardian of the Tabernacle which received the divine word; it was the city of the only Temple, the only place in the world where God could efficiently be worshipped and sacrifices offered to Him.
    ....
    It was because in Jerusalem only, in the land given by God to their ancestors, their bodies would be resurrected. There those who had believed in Yahweh, who had observed his law and obeyed his word, would awake at the sound of the last trumpet and appear before their Lord. Nowhere but there could they rise at the appointed hour; every other land but that washed by the yellow Jordan was a vile land, fouled by idolatry, deprived of God.

    When the fatherland was dead, when adversity was sweeping Israel all over the world, after the Temple had perished in flames, and when the heathens occupied the holiest ground, mourning over bygone days became everlasting in the soul of the Jew. It was over; they could no longer hope to see on the day of mercy the black buck carry away their sins into the desert, neither could they see the lamb killed for the passover night, or bring their offerings to[16] the altar; and, deprived of Jerusalem during life, they would not be brought there after death.
    ...
    With the Talmudists these sentiments of popular enthusiasm, this mystic heroism underwent a transformation. The doctors taught the restoration of the Jewish empire; in order that Jerusalem might be born anew from its ruins, they wanted to preserve the people of Israel pure, to prevent them from mixing with other people, to inculcate on them the idea that they were everywhere in exile, amidst enemies that held them captive. They said to their disciples: "Do not cultivate strange lands, soon you will cultivate your own; do not attach yourself to any land, for thus will you be unfaithful to the memory of your native land; do not submit to any king, for you have no master but the Lord of the Holy Land, Jehovah; do not scatter amongst the nations, you will forfeit your salvation and you will not see the light of the day of resurrection; remain such as you left your house; the hour will come and you will see again[17] the hills of your ancestors, and those hills will then be the centre of the world, which will be subject to your power."

    Thus all those complex sentiments which had in olden days served to build up the hegemony of Israel, to maintain its character as a nation, to develop a high and powerful originality, all those virtues and vices which gave it the spirit and countenance necessary to preserve a nation; which enabled it to attain greatness and later to defend its independence with desperate valour worthy of admiration; all that, after the Jews had ceased to be a State, combined to shut them up in the most complete, the most absolute isolation.
    ...
    This solicitude for worldly goods, which is a marked feature of the Hebrew character, has not been without effect upon the conduct of the Jews, especially since they left Palestine; by directing them along certain avenues, to the exclusion of all others, this feature of their character has drawn upon them the most violent animosities."

     

    https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/halsall/jewish/lazare-anti.asp

    Enjoy, there’re many great books on this subject not all of them in libraries but if you live in US they will find it if you insist. Very helpful to know some other languages because many books critical about Jews and their fairy tales are not translated to english but you can buy on Amazon, for instance ’200 years together’ by A. Solzhenitsyn in Russian or German.

    In regard to your last column – Those that are occupying Palestine today those are not the Hebrews for the Bible. It’s well documented fact that the Bible Hebrews embraced the Seleucid conquest. They traded with them with mutual benefits mingled and intermarried making babies and converting to Hellenism or ‘sprinkle’ their Judaism with Hellenism, creating Hellenistic Judaism that combined Jewish religious tradition with elements of Greek culture. Under Seleucid’s rule it got to the point that the revolting Maccabees had to implement forced circumcision in overrun territories to reclaim their ‘jews’ that deserted to Hellenism.

    According to Thomas L. Thompson a one of the most renowned Bible scholars and many others the remaining Hebrews mingled with Romans, converted to Islam to avoid extra taxes and some to Christianity during the Crusaders conquest … They’re the Palestinians today.

    Great book and great reading on this subject … The Mythic Past: Biblical Archaeology And The Myth Of Israel by Thomas L. Thompson ,…

    Have a good one.

  197. jacques sheete says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:56 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    peddles Fake News or”shills” or lacks much credibility.
     
    Hello?!

    what was the hysteria over Saddam's WMD if not fake news?

    or the Kuwaiti baby incubators for that matter..

    or the Gulf of Tonkin

    or the lone assassin

    there is a reason the sixteen intelligence agencies lack credibility, Corvy

    https://www.sott.net/image/s19/388609/full/58e7e663c4618801168b4591.jpg

    just like all the lies vis-a-vis 9/11, by now we all know they're lying

    just like with all the 'Russian hacking' hysteria and 'Iran terrorism' and all the rest of the tiresome zio-lies we all hear 24/7

    but do keep on trolling Corv

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief

    Speaking of which, the chutzpah alone is funny enough!:

    Schumer and Dems outdo Trump at AIPAC– there’s no peace because ‘Palestinians don’t believe in Torah’

    http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/schumer-because-palestinians/

    Izzit a sense of humor, or are these goons just nuts?

    • Replies: @tac
    Meanwhile Israel passes law to kick Palestinians out of Jerusalem for 'breach of loyalty':

    Under the new measure, Israel's Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox political party Shas, will be able to strip the residency documents of any Palestinian who he deems a threat.
     
    http://mwcnews.net/news/middle-east/70830-residency-of-jerusalems-palestinians.html

    https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israel-passes-law-to-kick-palestinians-out-of-jerusalem/

    , @Rurik
    Wow

    Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.
     
    isn't that nice how he says "our land", even tho he's putatively an American, and not an Israeli?

    as an American Senator he still considers his personal ownership and entitlement to the land (and homes and businesses and farms, etc...) over the people who have lived there for centuries, as a given. Because of the Torah = tribal/religious idiocy from the stone age.

    But then Jacques, when you consider his honesty there, by demanding that the problem with the Palestinians is that they don't accept as god's own truth the divine superiority of the Jews, this too can be extrapolated to all of us anti-Semites, who refuse to bow down to the only people who matter. Indeed the only people with souls! And their pig-god supposedly put the rest of us here to serve them!

    When it dawned on me that there really were people so fucked up in the head that they actually believe that shit! is when my sympathy for the Palestinians really kicked in, because as bad as we have it, having hatred heaped upon us all for not slavishly prostrating ourselves before the chosen, my God but what it must be like for the Palestinians.

    'Your problem is that you don't accept the Torah, that tells you to worship us as if we were Gods on this earth!'

    'look at the Christian evangelical dispensationalists!! Look at how they abase themselves to us! Look at how they grovel and genuflect, because they believe the Torah, while you stubborn anti-Semites stand in violation of god's law!!!'

    it's all so revolting, and to watch my own congressmen and women bleating their wholehearted treason to this nation, and pledging eternal fealty to a hostile country that regularly commits acts of war against us, and slaughters our citizens, while dancing and high-fiving, because "it's very good", when Americans die by the thousands, because more of them will now be sent to slaughter other innocents in the holy land!

    I have to wince, and just shake my head at it all. And wonder at the infinite folly of American stupidity and venality and craven dog-like worship of Moloch.

    God save the Palestinian people. And God damn the Zionist, Jewish supremacists and their unholy book of hatred and lies.

    And especially the goyim scum in office who betray their sacred oath, and suck the shekels of Israel for personal gain, at the expense of everyone else. And their eternal souls, which if they don't burn in hell for eternity, as they should, certainly do on occasion rot from their brains.

    http://s.newsweek.com/sites/www.newsweek.com/files/styles/embed-lg/public/2017/12/14/1214john-mccain.jpg

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  198. Corvinus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:14 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    peddles Fake News or”shills” or lacks much credibility.
     
    Hello?!

    what was the hysteria over Saddam's WMD if not fake news?

    or the Kuwaiti baby incubators for that matter..

    or the Gulf of Tonkin

    or the lone assassin

    there is a reason the sixteen intelligence agencies lack credibility, Corvy

    https://www.sott.net/image/s19/388609/full/58e7e663c4618801168b4591.jpg

    just like all the lies vis-a-vis 9/11, by now we all know they're lying

    just like with all the 'Russian hacking' hysteria and 'Iran terrorism' and all the rest of the tiresome zio-lies we all hear 24/7

    but do keep on trolling Corv

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief

    You are now going all over the map here. Global Warming, the Holocaust, 911, Russian hacking–these are separate issues. Each one is to be addressed singularly as it relates to how historians, scientists, politicians, or military officials offered their positions. From my perspective, citizens carefully analyze and scrutinize each event, rather than go all “Chicken Little”.

    “There is a reason the sixteen intelligence agencies lack credibility,”

    Absolutely, as American citizens, we must hold their feet to the fire. But that does not mean they are completely untrustworthy, are perpetually thinking how to create False Flags, are generally stooges for globalists/Zionists, etc.

    • Replies: @Rurik

    Global Warming, the Holocaust, 911, Russian hacking–these are separate issues
     
    no they're not, they're all part and parcel of the avalanche of horseshit that's heaped upon us yearly and daily by the zio-lie factory.

    and there are many turds in that devil's basket of lies

    MH17

    Putin's "aggression" in Crimea

    Assad's chemical weapons attacks

    and all of them (and more) devil's lies intended to bolster Israel by way of deception and treachery
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  199. snag says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:22 pm GMT
    @renfro
    Any politician that attends AIPAC and sings the praises of Israel and thumps for more wars for the glory of Apartheid Israel, is a traitor.

    I have many times been hung up on in my calls to the I-First politicians offices for accusing them of treason and being whores for the Jewish Lobby and Israel . Being hung up on is not pleasant but worth it when you realize you are upsetting them a lot more than they are upsetting you. Unfortunately not enough people do that---so you are wasting your time ranting peoples if you're not also attacking the traitors.
    Put up or shut up.
    Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121
    http://clerk.house.gov/member_info/mcapdir.aspx
    https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

    https://www.democraticwhip.gov/content/hoyer-addresses-aipac-political-leadership-conference
    Statement ● Foreign Affairs

    Hoyer Addresses AIPAC Political Leadership Conference
    The US and Israel have stood together since 1948 because we stand up for what is right – liberty, freedom, and democracy

    House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer addressed the AIPAC Political Leadership Conference on December 15, 2003 (as prepared for delivery):
    excerpts from speech.....

    ''And, as you know, I had the privilege of leading the largest congressional delegation in history to Israel in August.
    This was my sixth trip to Israel, and my fifth as a member of Congress.
    But for many of the 28 other Democrats in our delegation, this was the first time they had been there.

    Let me say very clearly: as a member of the Democratic leadership and a long-time supporter of Israel, it is absolutely imperative that Members of Congress – especially our new members and those who have few Jews in their Congressional Districts – recognize the moral and strategic significance of the U.S.-Israel partnership.

    Furthermore, it is imperative that Israel’s circle of friends in Congress include non-Jews, too. For the reality is this: Israel’s safety and security is not a Jewish/non-Jewish issue. It is an American national security issue.

    There are some who believe that we must demonstrate more even-handedness in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
    I do not    .

    Amen !!! ,…

  200. chris says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @ChuckOrloski
    I do not believe AIPAC has ever left Washington D.C.

    Grant it, they made "retreat" as the You Tube video suggests below during the one-term ex-CIA Director and ZUS President G.H.W. Bush administration and pursuant fall (stumble?) of Israel P.M. Shamir. (Note: Some here might enjoy the younger "Bibi's" cameo appearance in the video and his insistence that the miser US administration will not lead to the slitting of Israel's throat & heart)

    https://youtu.be/vv7YwixNsKQ

    A rhetorical question.

    Why did "Hitler" Sad-Dam Hussein resort to attacking Israel with mere Scud missiles (1991) when President G.W. Bush afterward assured the dumb goyim that he had an "existential" W.M.D. arsenal, throughout Winter 2002 to Spring 2003?

    Timing, timing, timing. When competive Islamic-regime apples are ripe, the orchard will fall.

    thanks for the video, Chuck.

    Yeah, how quaint the days when Israeli priministers were trying to affect US policy from behind presidents’ backs. We’re not far off from the days when they’ll be sending some 3rd level lackey to pull the president’s ears and kick him in the butt in a rose garden ceremony. Wait, I think Sharon already did that to W.

    • Replies: @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Chris,

    It evident to me that during President G.H.W. Bush's eventful one (1) term, the U.S. Jewish elites & Lobbies desired him to be gone much more than they needed President Saddam Hussein removed from power.

    Remember Saddam's 1991 Scud missile attacks upon Israel, including highly populated Israel? Who benefited?

    Only two (2) Iraqi Scud casualties on the side of the M.E.'s "only democracy." Hm. Bad Republican Guard missile aim?

    (Zigh) Lucky "madman" & 9/11 perpetrator, SAD-dam, hesitated to use the W.M.D.'s (one's he did not have) on Israel; that is of course prior to Dubya's highly advertised & barbaric attack (April 2003) upon the near defenseless & ancient city of Baghdad.

    Israelis would have become all New Yorker "ground zeroes" had Saddam Hussein launched "The Big One" upon them!

    Pathetically this week, Israel's police-indicted & ZUS Congress-adored P.M., Netanyahu, came to D.C. and embraced President Trump.

    Zio Corporate Media cameras captured "Bibi's" heads up (Live) to Amerikan lonely hearts. He warned about an "existential" Iranian threat, & their inevitable launch of non-existent nukes, especially upon Israel; weapons which according to international agreement, one tied to an ability to do essential global commerce, the Islamic Republic is prohibited to have.

    W.T.F. is going on?

    We dumb goyim are not named such for nothin', Chris.

    Thank you.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  201. tac says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:36 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief

     

    Speaking of which, the chutzpah alone is funny enough!:

    Schumer and Dems outdo Trump at AIPAC– there’s no peace because ‘Palestinians don’t believe in Torah’

    http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/schumer-because-palestinians/

     

    Izzit a sense of humor, or are these goons just nuts?

    Meanwhile Israel passes law to kick Palestinians out of Jerusalem for ‘breach of loyalty’:

    Under the new measure, Israel’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox political party Shas, will be able to strip the residency documents of any Palestinian who he deems a threat.

    http://mwcnews.net/news/middle-east/70830-residency-of-jerusalems-palestinians.html

    https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israel-passes-law-to-kick-palestinians-out-of-jerusalem/

    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Yup, they're nuts.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  202. anon • Disclaimer says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:10 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    Mr Giraldi doesn’tt believe in Torah .Problem lies him not believing in Torah.
     
    The problem lies in selectively claiming to believe in the Torah. Israel was founded by atheists, so it's hard to imagine that they believe in the Torah.

    Can you tell us what the Torah says about not killing and stealing, for instance? And why the state of Israel has conveniently exempted itself from those admonitions?

    Torah says about not killing and stealing, ”
    But Torah’s advice comes with a rider – You can do it to non Jews.You cant do it to Jews- It is delineated in the 2 different reactions to —- Madoff and Maxwell(UK)

    Read More
    But Torah’s advice comes with a rider ...

     

    Funny howG-wd provides loopholes for the Chozin Ones. Always.

    Do the 10 "recommendations" written in stone come with them too? ;)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  203. Rurik says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:29 pm GMT • 500 Words
    @jacques sheete

    any good webzine forum like this needs a few trolls for comic relief

     

    Speaking of which, the chutzpah alone is funny enough!:

    Schumer and Dems outdo Trump at AIPAC– there’s no peace because ‘Palestinians don’t believe in Torah’

    http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/schumer-because-palestinians/

     

    Izzit a sense of humor, or are these goons just nuts?

    Wow

    Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.

    isn’t that nice how he says “our land”, even tho he’s putatively an American, and not an Israeli?

    as an American Senator he still considers his personal ownership and entitlement to the land (and homes and businesses and farms, etc…) over the people who have lived there for centuries, as a given. Because of the Torah = tribal/religious idiocy from the stone age.

    But then Jacques, when you consider his honesty there, by demanding that the problem with the Palestinians is that they don’t accept as god’s own truth the divine superiority of the Jews, this too can be extrapolated to all of us anti-Semites, who refuse to bow down to the only people who matter. Indeed the only people with souls! And their pig-god supposedly put the rest of us here to serve them!

    When it dawned on me that there really were people so fucked up in the head that they actually believe that shit! is when my sympathy for the Palestinians really kicked in, because as bad as we have it, having hatred heaped upon us all for not slavishly prostrating ourselves before the chosen, my God but what it must be like for the Palestinians.

    ‘Your problem is that you don’t accept the Torah, that tells you to worship us as if we were Gods on this earth!’

    ‘look at the Christian evangelical dispensationalists!! Look at how they abase themselves to us! Look at how they grovel and genuflect, because they believe the Torah, while you stubborn anti-Semites stand in violation of god’s law!!!’

    it’s all so revolting, and to watch my own congressmen and women bleating their wholehearted treason to this nation, and pledging eternal fealty to a hostile country that regularly commits acts of war against us, and slaughters our citizens, while dancing and high-fiving, because “it’s very good”, when Americans die by the thousands, because more of them will now be sent to slaughter other innocents in the holy land!

    I have to wince, and just shake my head at it all. And wonder at the infinite folly of American stupidity and venality and craven dog-like worship of Moloch.

    God save the Palestinian people. And God damn the Zionist, Jewish supremacists and their unholy book of hatred and lies.

    And especially the goyim scum in office who betray their sacred oath, and suck the shekels of Israel for personal gain, at the expense of everyone else. And their eternal souls, which if they don’t burn in hell for eternity, as they should, certainly do on occasion rot from their brains.

    • Agree: jacques sheete
    • Replies: @Liberty Mike
    Wow is right!

    That picture is a fantastic manifestation of your accurate description: "the goyim scum in office who betray their sacred oath....

    Aside from his Ziophilia, that photo of McCain oozes creep meets monster.
    , @Lot

    isn’t that nice how he says “our land”, even tho he’s putatively an American, and not an Israeli?
     
    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.

    Israel is also the spiritual home of Christianity, and all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs. I know the many Christian pilgrims who visit the Holy Land from the Philippines are thankful to Israel and the United States, they have told me personally!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  204. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:31 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @chris
    thanks for the video, Chuck.

    Yeah, how quaint the days when Israeli priministers were trying to affect US policy from behind presidents’ backs. We’re not far off from the days when they’ll be sending some 3rd level lackey to pull the president’s ears and kick him in the butt in a rose garden ceremony. Wait, I think Sharon already did that to W.

    Hi Chris,

    It evident to me that during President G.H.W. Bush’s eventful one (1) term, the U.S. Jewish elites & Lobbies desired him to be gone much more than they needed President Saddam Hussein removed from power.

    Remember Saddam’s 1991 Scud missile attacks upon Israel, including highly populated Israel? Who benefited?

    Only two (2) Iraqi Scud casualties on the side of the M.E.’s “only democracy.” Hm. Bad Republican Guard missile aim?

    (Zigh) Lucky “madman” & 9/11 perpetrator, SAD-dam, hesitated to use the W.M.D.’s (one’s he did not have) on Israel; that is of course prior to Dubya’s highly advertised & barbaric attack (April 2003) upon the near defenseless & ancient city of Baghdad.

    Israelis would have become all New Yorker “ground zeroes” had Saddam Hussein launched “The Big One” upon them!

    Pathetically this week, Israel’s police-indicted & ZUS Congress-adored P.M., Netanyahu, came to D.C. and embraced President Trump.

    Zio Corporate Media cameras captured “Bibi’s” heads up (Live) to Amerikan lonely hearts. He warned about an “existential” Iranian threat, & their inevitable launch of non-existent nukes, especially upon Israel; weapons which according to international agreement, one tied to an ability to do essential global commerce, the Islamic Republic is prohibited to have.

    W.T.F. is going on?

    We dumb goyim are not named such for nothin’, Chris.

    Thank you.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Liberty Mike
    America's fly-over, redneck goyim actually thought that the Orange one was going to make a difference with the Hebrews.

    Timidity with expelling the money-changers is proof that no swamp is being drained.
    , @jacques sheete

    He warned about an “existential” Iranian threat, & their inevitable launch of non-existent nukes, especially upon Israel...
     
    Can someone explain to me why I should care about existential threats to those terrorists?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  205. Liberty Mike says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:07 am GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Chris,

    It evident to me that during President G.H.W. Bush's eventful one (1) term, the U.S. Jewish elites & Lobbies desired him to be gone much more than they needed President Saddam Hussein removed from power.

    Remember Saddam's 1991 Scud missile attacks upon Israel, including highly populated Israel? Who benefited?

    Only two (2) Iraqi Scud casualties on the side of the M.E.'s "only democracy." Hm. Bad Republican Guard missile aim?

    (Zigh) Lucky "madman" & 9/11 perpetrator, SAD-dam, hesitated to use the W.M.D.'s (one's he did not have) on Israel; that is of course prior to Dubya's highly advertised & barbaric attack (April 2003) upon the near defenseless & ancient city of Baghdad.

    Israelis would have become all New Yorker "ground zeroes" had Saddam Hussein launched "The Big One" upon them!

    Pathetically this week, Israel's police-indicted & ZUS Congress-adored P.M., Netanyahu, came to D.C. and embraced President Trump.

    Zio Corporate Media cameras captured "Bibi's" heads up (Live) to Amerikan lonely hearts. He warned about an "existential" Iranian threat, & their inevitable launch of non-existent nukes, especially upon Israel; weapons which according to international agreement, one tied to an ability to do essential global commerce, the Islamic Republic is prohibited to have.

    W.T.F. is going on?

    We dumb goyim are not named such for nothin', Chris.

    Thank you.

    America’s fly-over, redneck goyim actually thought that the Orange one was going to make a difference with the Hebrews.

    Timidity with expelling the money-changers is proof that no swamp is being drained.

    • Replies: @Lot

    America’s fly-over, redneck goyim
     
    So many disgusting attacks on this site on white Christian Americans.

    the Orange one was going to make a difference with the Hebrews
     
    Trump promised to make a positive difference in the Middle East by recognizing Israel's capital and moving our embassy there. (Bush and Obama made the same promise on the campaign trail, then broke it)

    PROMISE KEPT.

    Trump promised to strengthen our 70-year-old alliance with Israel. He has.

    PROMISE KEPT.

    Trump promised to dump Obama's bias pro-Muslim state department lackeys. Rex and Nikki have made some good first steps. And Friedman has been a delightful appointment, someone who was a strong activist and financial supporter of Jewish settlements before being appointed by Trump to serve the United States formally now as our ambassador.

    PROMISE KEPT.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  206. Liberty Mike says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:13 am GMT
    @Rurik
    Wow

    Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.
     
    isn't that nice how he says "our land", even tho he's putatively an American, and not an Israeli?

    as an American Senator he still considers his personal ownership and entitlement to the land (and homes and businesses and farms, etc...) over the people who have lived there for centuries, as a given. Because of the Torah = tribal/religious idiocy from the stone age.

    But then Jacques, when you consider his honesty there, by demanding that the problem with the Palestinians is that they don't accept as god's own truth the divine superiority of the Jews, this too can be extrapolated to all of us anti-Semites, who refuse to bow down to the only people who matter. Indeed the only people with souls! And their pig-god supposedly put the rest of us here to serve them!

    When it dawned on me that there really were people so fucked up in the head that they actually believe that shit! is when my sympathy for the Palestinians really kicked in, because as bad as we have it, having hatred heaped upon us all for not slavishly prostrating ourselves before the chosen, my God but what it must be like for the Palestinians.

    'Your problem is that you don't accept the Torah, that tells you to worship us as if we were Gods on this earth!'

    'look at the Christian evangelical dispensationalists!! Look at how they abase themselves to us! Look at how they grovel and genuflect, because they believe the Torah, while you stubborn anti-Semites stand in violation of god's law!!!'

    it's all so revolting, and to watch my own congressmen and women bleating their wholehearted treason to this nation, and pledging eternal fealty to a hostile country that regularly commits acts of war against us, and slaughters our citizens, while dancing and high-fiving, because "it's very good", when Americans die by the thousands, because more of them will now be sent to slaughter other innocents in the holy land!

    I have to wince, and just shake my head at it all. And wonder at the infinite folly of American stupidity and venality and craven dog-like worship of Moloch.

    God save the Palestinian people. And God damn the Zionist, Jewish supremacists and their unholy book of hatred and lies.

    And especially the goyim scum in office who betray their sacred oath, and suck the shekels of Israel for personal gain, at the expense of everyone else. And their eternal souls, which if they don't burn in hell for eternity, as they should, certainly do on occasion rot from their brains.

    http://s.newsweek.com/sites/www.newsweek.com/files/styles/embed-lg/public/2017/12/14/1214john-mccain.jpg

    Wow is right!

    That picture is a fantastic manifestation of your accurate description: “the goyim scum in office who betray their sacred oath….

    Aside from his Ziophilia, that photo of McCain oozes creep meets monster.

  207. Lot says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:14 am GMT • 200 Words
    @REALITY CHECK
    Not legally and certainly not "just". That's a tired and misconstrued false equivalency and an anachronistic argument. That was a different era and before laws were enacted to prevent the acquisition of land by war. The "spoils of war" talking point even when repeated a gazillion times by israel's internet shills has no basis in fact since the Nuremberg Principles were established after WW2. It is against international law and the Geneva Conventions and UN Resolutions to acquire territory by war. It's the 21st century..try to keep up.

    since the Nuremberg Principles were established after WW2. It is against international law and the Geneva Conventions and UN Resolutions to acquire territory by war.

    There was plenty of territorial changes by the victors in WWII. You think Poland should give Germany Danzig back? Does Russia have to give Konigsberg back to Germany or back to Poland? Very convenient for you Muslim supremacists to say 1945 conquests: A-OK. But 1967…. Illegal occupations! And somehow the Unz stable of nutty Muslim supremacists do not seem too concerned about all the Greeks evicted by the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which is even more recent.

    What do you think the ratio is of complaints about Israeli settlements in Judea versus Turkish settlements on Greek land in Cyprus? 1000 to 1? Also not much concern for the Muslims murdering and expelling the ancient Christian communities in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

    In any event, the land of Israel has belonged to Jews for thousands of years. They never willingly gave it up. 1949 and 1967 was the eviction of Ottoman squatters from that land. If Jordan and Syria wanted the land Israel justly took by force so badly, they should not have started multiple wars with Israel, and they should have fought harder to win. Too bad for them.

    • Replies: @snag
    'the land of Israel has belonged to Jews for thousands of years'

    To Jews? You mean those pale faced nomads wrapped in black or the ruling cast of Ashkenazim? They don't look like anyone in that part of the world and don't belong there but if you mean the Hebrews they ruled themselves for a short period of time and got absorbed by other cultures they're the Palestinians today.

    Another attempt to derail this subject to another examples and other nations. Except of your fairy tales you got nothing to proof that Levant belonged to Hebrews especially to newcomers (Jews) that adopted judaism. The Romans were not stupid just like the Babylonians they got rid of the elite and clergy and left the ordinary folks alone, after all somebody had to feed and service an occupying forces.

    , @snag
    In regard to those fairy tales, did I mention stolen and adopted from another cultures and civilizations? Damn, forgot again, getting old ;)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  208. renfro says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:17 am GMT
    @RobinG
    Hi Andrei,

    Why "nonetheless?"

    It's all the more significant, appearing in the Deep State mouthpiece. It set off a flame war: at 1:15pm there were 456 comments, many from alyssa3 who writes like a Tel Aviv troll. Why exactly the WaPo decided to print it, who knows?

    Was the WP article in the print edition or only in the online edition?

    • Replies: @RobinG
    IDK. I meant to say publish, not print.
    In an amusing, somewhat related turn of events, there's this...
    Tamika Mallory of the Women's March is a fan of Louis Farrakhan, and people are outraged.
    https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/tamika-mallory-fan-louis-farrakhan-people-outraged-184926181.html
    "The Women’s March organization — decried from the start for being non-inclusive by a variety of critics, including some trans women, women of color, sex workers, and even anti-abortion activists — can now add another rapidly growing group of people to that list: Jewish feminists. Or, more broadly, those who oppose anti-Semitism in general."
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  209. Lot says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:23 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Liberty Mike
    America's fly-over, redneck goyim actually thought that the Orange one was going to make a difference with the Hebrews.

    Timidity with expelling the money-changers is proof that no swamp is being drained.

    America’s fly-over, redneck goyim

    So many disgusting attacks on this site on white Christian Americans.

    the Orange one was going to make a difference with the Hebrews

    Trump promised to make a positive difference in the Middle East by recognizing Israel’s capital and moving our embassy there. (Bush and Obama made the same promise on the campaign trail, then broke it)

    PROMISE KEPT.

    Trump promised to strengthen our 70-year-old alliance with Israel. He has.

    PROMISE KEPT.

    Trump promised to dump Obama’s bias pro-Muslim state department lackeys. Rex and Nikki have made some good first steps. And Friedman has been a delightful appointment, someone who was a strong activist and financial supporter of Jewish settlements before being appointed by Trump to serve the United States formally now as our ambassador.

    PROMISE KEPT.

  210. Rurik says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:27 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Corvinus
    You are now going all over the map here. Global Warming, the Holocaust, 911, Russian hacking--these are separate issues. Each one is to be addressed singularly as it relates to how historians, scientists, politicians, or military officials offered their positions. From my perspective, citizens carefully analyze and scrutinize each event, rather than go all "Chicken Little".

    "There is a reason the sixteen intelligence agencies lack credibility,"

    Absolutely, as American citizens, we must hold their feet to the fire. But that does not mean they are completely untrustworthy, are perpetually thinking how to create False Flags, are generally stooges for globalists/Zionists, etc.

    Global Warming, the Holocaust, 911, Russian hacking–these are separate issues

    no they’re not, they’re all part and parcel of the avalanche of horseshit that’s heaped upon us yearly and daily by the zio-lie factory.

    and there are many turds in that devil’s basket of lies

    MH17

    Putin’s “aggression” in Crimea

    Assad’s chemical weapons attacks

    and all of them (and more) devil’s lies intended to bolster Israel by way of deception and treachery

    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    and there are many turds in that devil’s basket of lies
     
    Funny how the trolls think Israel gives a flip about the gullible and mouthy useful idiots. They'll all be tossed away like used tissue paper when they've outlived their usefulness. I hope none of 'em comes to me looking for sympathy.
    , @Corvinus
    "no they’re not, they’re all part and parcel of the avalanche of horseshit that’s heaped upon us yearly and daily by the zio-lie factory."

    I absolutely appreciate how much you are in essence admitting that you are no different than an SJW.

    Opposing sides have legitimate criticisms. One must try to at least take into reasonable account their claims.

    Opposing sides need not be automatically labeled as "Fake News" or "zio-lie factories", lest we become a slave to our own confirmation biases and appeals to authority.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  211. Lot says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:31 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik
    Wow

    Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.
     
    isn't that nice how he says "our land", even tho he's putatively an American, and not an Israeli?

    as an American Senator he still considers his personal ownership and entitlement to the land (and homes and businesses and farms, etc...) over the people who have lived there for centuries, as a given. Because of the Torah = tribal/religious idiocy from the stone age.

    But then Jacques, when you consider his honesty there, by demanding that the problem with the Palestinians is that they don't accept as god's own truth the divine superiority of the Jews, this too can be extrapolated to all of us anti-Semites, who refuse to bow down to the only people who matter. Indeed the only people with souls! And their pig-god supposedly put the rest of us here to serve them!

    When it dawned on me that there really were people so fucked up in the head that they actually believe that shit! is when my sympathy for the Palestinians really kicked in, because as bad as we have it, having hatred heaped upon us all for not slavishly prostrating ourselves before the chosen, my God but what it must be like for the Palestinians.

    'Your problem is that you don't accept the Torah, that tells you to worship us as if we were Gods on this earth!'

    'look at the Christian evangelical dispensationalists!! Look at how they abase themselves to us! Look at how they grovel and genuflect, because they believe the Torah, while you stubborn anti-Semites stand in violation of god's law!!!'

    it's all so revolting, and to watch my own congressmen and women bleating their wholehearted treason to this nation, and pledging eternal fealty to a hostile country that regularly commits acts of war against us, and slaughters our citizens, while dancing and high-fiving, because "it's very good", when Americans die by the thousands, because more of them will now be sent to slaughter other innocents in the holy land!

    I have to wince, and just shake my head at it all. And wonder at the infinite folly of American stupidity and venality and craven dog-like worship of Moloch.

    God save the Palestinian people. And God damn the Zionist, Jewish supremacists and their unholy book of hatred and lies.

    And especially the goyim scum in office who betray their sacred oath, and suck the shekels of Israel for personal gain, at the expense of everyone else. And their eternal souls, which if they don't burn in hell for eternity, as they should, certainly do on occasion rot from their brains.

    http://s.newsweek.com/sites/www.newsweek.com/files/styles/embed-lg/public/2017/12/14/1214john-mccain.jpg

    isn’t that nice how he says “our land”, even tho he’s putatively an American, and not an Israeli?

    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.

    Israel is also the spiritual home of Christianity, and all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs. I know the many Christian pilgrims who visit the Holy Land from the Philippines are thankful to Israel and the United States, they have told me personally!

    Read More
    • Replies: @Rurik

    all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs
     
    umm.. imbecile

    Palestinian Arabs are often Christian too.

    Jesus isn't a racist piece of shit like the Jewish supremacist Zionists who've been cleansing the holy land of Christians ever since they slithered there and started butchering the inhabitants and stealing their lands and houses.

    True Christians follow Jesus, the Lamb of Peace, and are repulsed by the murder and thieving of the Zionists.

    True Christians have mercy in their hearts for the downtrodden, unlike the sadistic Zionists who torment and humiliate their victims. Shooting children from rooftops for fun.

    That is not the act of a true Christian, rather quite the opposite, it is the act of a fiend. A demon, and that's what describes the Zionists like Schumer, who presume to possession of other people's property because of the 'master race' genes that flow in his singularly feculent bloodstream.

    You can't get more genocidal Nazi than that. Even the actual Nazis were girl scouts compared to the bloodthirsty, uber-racist scum staining the streets of the holy land with the blood of innocents.

    (and I used to be a Zionist, when I figured there might be a peaceable and compromising way to be one, that didn't necessitate murder. But I was wrong, and every 'victory' that these monsters chalk up to the allegiance of their American whores in congress and in the corrupted churches, is one more notch on Satan's bedpost)

    especially after 9/11

    now I wait for the day that more Americans become aware of what our bestest little "ally" did, in order to get us to slaughter more innocent people on their behalf.

    , @annamaria
    It is not the property --- it is your allegiance. The US is infected with Israel-first parasites that have been extracting money and blood from American citizens. Reading PNAC and Oded Yinon plan explains pretty well the genesis of the ongoing mass slaughter of human beings in the Middle East. The Lobby (US)/Friends of Israel(UK) have become the grave danger to western civilization. See the ziocons' fraternization with neo-Nazi in Ukraine and Israelis' cooperation with ISIS in Syria. American ziocons/zionists have no moral fiber.
    , @Anonymous

    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.
     
    It's confusing because you're hypocritical and don't allow reciprocity. If Israel belongs to the Jews, then by the same token, other countries like, say, Germany, should belong to the Germans and they should be able to prevent Jews from being there.
    , @snag
    "Israel belongs to Jews of all nations"

    No kiddin, thanks for sharing it I feel better already - Damn 60 minutes and other outlets and their hysteria.

    .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lfCqisw8uQ
    http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/7413134.stm
    https://www.haaretz.com/1.4715226

    What about taxes on churches and their property? No one was spitting on Christian pilgrims until the pale faced savages showed up there.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  212. renfro says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:32 am GMT • 200 Words
    @mark green
    Mr. Giraldi always writes clearly and explosively on a topic that is clouded by corrupt government action, financial malfeasance, and thoroughly biased news and entertainment.

    America has been captured, gelded, rearrangd, and re-imagined. It's a brilliant accomplishment. And a malignant one.

    Few understand How or Why. They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong.

    America may be powerful, advanced, democratic and 'free'. But it is also occupied.

    US wars are now fought for the benefit of a foreign power. Speech restrictions are crafted to protect the same. Speak out against this phenomena and you are branded an 'anti-Semite'.

    Americans live in a gilded, glass box. Quiet please.

    Better turn to ESPN. Who won the game?

    The gatekeepers are watching, monitoring. Facebook is clamping down. Google too. The techno-noose is tightening. This surprises you?

    Stop the hate. Impeach Trump!

    So how can we, as a people, fight terrorism? Such a good question.

    Send in the drones? Must.

    The Zionist 'consensus' is complete. And absolute. Stop terror. Fortify Israel. It's a new, multi-faceted, top-down all-American value. Just say 'NO' to terror and fascism!

    Thus, any attempt to separate US interests from Israeli interests is OFF LIMITS. And any attempt to make such a distinction puts one in the No-Fly-Zone of political discourse. Why risk it?

    As our leaders in Washington say: the 'special relationship' is unshakable.

    And unconditional.

    Those who challenge this dictum tend to disappear from public life. Bye bye.

    Deference and sensitivity towards all 'matters of concern' to the Jewish community have therefore become sacrosanct. Consequently:

    Arab 'terrorism'?

    Crush it.

    Anti-semitism?

    Monitor and eradicate it.

    Hate speech?

    Denounce and criminalize it.

    Thou shall respect and love the Jewish people. Israel, too.

    Stop racism! Stop fascism!

    Opposition is wrong. Opposition is taboo. Disagree?

    What made you a white supremacist?

    The important thing is the safety and security of the 'survivors'. Never forget.

    Meanwhile, Israel's vast meddling and interference in American life goes officially unnoticed. What? There's simply no such thing.

    Israel is a democratic ally. These are US citizens!

    It's 'Russiagate'. Pay attention.

    The deadly, pathetic charade continues.

    They just sense that something is wrong. Terribly wrong

    Very true..people do sense it but can’t pinpoint it.
    In the case of AIPAC, the Jews and Israel it will take some event or shocking revelation for the population to understand the why of some US policies.

    I feel certain Israel and the Jewish Fifth Column will eventually give Americans an event that will expose them.

    I have to say though that in the 16 years I have been at this subject the number of people who are aware of the Israeli deception and the Jewish game in the US has grown to a thousand time what it was back then……and fewer people care about the anti semite smear….so some progress has been made. And I think that progress has come solely from people like us who are not afraid to speak out and call a spade a spade.

    Read More
  213. jacques sheete says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:35 am GMT
    @tac
    Meanwhile Israel passes law to kick Palestinians out of Jerusalem for 'breach of loyalty':

    Under the new measure, Israel's Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox political party Shas, will be able to strip the residency documents of any Palestinian who he deems a threat.
     
    http://mwcnews.net/news/middle-east/70830-residency-of-jerusalems-palestinians.html

    https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israel-passes-law-to-kick-palestinians-out-of-jerusalem/

    Yup, they’re nuts.

  214. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:36 am GMT
    @lavoisier
    What would George Will do if he actually were to take a breath and experience a moment as an honest man?

    He would cease to be George Will.

    Nailed it.

  215. jacques sheete says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:39 am GMT
    @anon
    Torah says about not killing and stealing, "
    But Torah's advice comes with a rider - You can do it to non Jews.You cant do it to Jews- It is delineated in the 2 different reactions to ---- Madoff and Maxwell(UK)

    But Torah’s advice comes with a rider …

    Funny howG-wd provides loopholes for the Chozin Ones. Always.

    Do the 10 “recommendations” written in stone come with them too? ;)

  216. jacques sheete says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:43 am GMT
    @ChuckOrloski
    Hi Chris,

    It evident to me that during President G.H.W. Bush's eventful one (1) term, the U.S. Jewish elites & Lobbies desired him to be gone much more than they needed President Saddam Hussein removed from power.

    Remember Saddam's 1991 Scud missile attacks upon Israel, including highly populated Israel? Who benefited?

    Only two (2) Iraqi Scud casualties on the side of the M.E.'s "only democracy." Hm. Bad Republican Guard missile aim?

    (Zigh) Lucky "madman" & 9/11 perpetrator, SAD-dam, hesitated to use the W.M.D.'s (one's he did not have) on Israel; that is of course prior to Dubya's highly advertised & barbaric attack (April 2003) upon the near defenseless & ancient city of Baghdad.

    Israelis would have become all New Yorker "ground zeroes" had Saddam Hussein launched "The Big One" upon them!

    Pathetically this week, Israel's police-indicted & ZUS Congress-adored P.M., Netanyahu, came to D.C. and embraced President Trump.

    Zio Corporate Media cameras captured "Bibi's" heads up (Live) to Amerikan lonely hearts. He warned about an "existential" Iranian threat, & their inevitable launch of non-existent nukes, especially upon Israel; weapons which according to international agreement, one tied to an ability to do essential global commerce, the Islamic Republic is prohibited to have.

    W.T.F. is going on?

    We dumb goyim are not named such for nothin', Chris.

    Thank you.

    He warned about an “existential” Iranian threat, & their inevitable launch of non-existent nukes, especially upon Israel…

    Can someone explain to me why I should care about existential threats to those terrorists?

    With solid reason, Jacques Sheete asked: "Can someone explain to me why I should care about existential threats to those terrorists?"

    Hi Jacques,

    Before "Lot" makes a standard hasbara-response, I will bluntly answer your good question.

    Most here at U.R. remember when ZUS President G.W. Bush stated, "You're either for us or with the terrorists."

    So the reason "why" you should "care," Jacques, is the fact that our government (including military) has merged with the "terrorists" and citizens soon better get used to their extraordinarily new anti-American experience.

    A confident wolf inevitably sheds it's sheep-suit, and then the entire flock manages to "get the picture." Thanks, Jacques!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  217. RobinG says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:44 am GMT • 100 Words
    @renfro
    Was the WP article in the print edition or only in the online edition?

    IDK. I meant to say publish, not print.
    In an amusing, somewhat related turn of events, there’s this…
    Tamika Mallory of the Women’s March is a fan of Louis Farrakhan, and people are outraged.

    https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/tamika-mallory-fan-louis-farrakhan-people-outraged-184926181.html

    “The Women’s March organization — decried from the start for being non-inclusive by a variety of critics, including some trans women, women of color, sex workers, and even anti-abortion activists — can now add another rapidly growing group of people to that list: Jewish feminists. Or, more broadly, those who oppose anti-Semitism in general.”

    Republican Jewish Coalition calls for resignation of 7 Democrats over 'ties' to Farrakhan
    https://www.yahoo.com/gma/republican-jewish-coalition-calls-resignation-7-democrats-over-075003263--abc-news-topstories.html

    The Republican Jewish Coalition is calling for the resignation of seven Democratic members of Congress whom it claims are "connected" to controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. The group describes him as a "known anti-Semite."
    Farrakhan has routinely spoke [sic] disparagingly about Jews over the years, as well as white people, in general. He was thrust into the mainstream spotlight again this week after excerpts from a speech he gave last week on the Nation of Islam's Saviour's Day surfaced online. During the speech, he once again described Jewish people -- who he says "are my enemy" -- in a pejorative manner.
    The lobbying group on Tuesday called for the following lawmakers to step down: Reps.
    Keith Ellison, D-Minn.;
    Barbara Lee, D-Calif.;
    Maxine Waters, D-Calif.;
    Danny Davis, D-Ill.;
    Andre Carson, D-Ind.;
    Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.; and
    Al Green, D-Texas.
     
    Farakhan 2018 Saviour's Day Keynote Speech

    https://www.noi.org/sd18/

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  218. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:49 am GMT • 100 Words

    Re; Mr. Giraldi’s important article title, “AIPAC returns to Washington D.C.”

    No time for my getting unnecessarily “cute” and hip-disrespectful of D.C.’s critical (occupation) condition, but has anyone heard the old Eagles hit tune, “Hotel California”?

    A lyric is, “You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave!”

    Such is the spooky (guaranteed) relationship AIPAC enjoys with the White House and U.S. Capitol building.

    So…, Welcome to The Hotel Kleptomania.

  219. jacques sheete says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:59 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Rurik

    Global Warming, the Holocaust, 911, Russian hacking–these are separate issues
     
    no they're not, they're all part and parcel of the avalanche of horseshit that's heaped upon us yearly and daily by the zio-lie factory.

    and there are many turds in that devil's basket of lies

    MH17

    Putin's "aggression" in Crimea

    Assad's chemical weapons attacks

    and all of them (and more) devil's lies intended to bolster Israel by way of deception and treachery

    and there are many turds in that devil’s basket of lies

    Funny how the trolls think Israel gives a flip about the gullible and mouthy useful idiots. They’ll all be tossed away like used tissue paper when they’ve outlived their usefulness. I hope none of ‘em comes to me looking for sympathy.

  220. Rurik says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:06 am GMT • 300 Words
    @Lot

    isn’t that nice how he says “our land”, even tho he’s putatively an American, and not an Israeli?
     
    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.

    Israel is also the spiritual home of Christianity, and all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs. I know the many Christian pilgrims who visit the Holy Land from the Philippines are thankful to Israel and the United States, they have told me personally!

    all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs

    umm.. imbecile

    Palestinian Arabs are often Christian too.

    Jesus isn’t a racist piece of shit like the Jewish supremacist Zionists who’ve been cleansing the holy land of Christians ever since they slithered there and started butchering the inhabitants and stealing their lands and houses.

    True Christians follow Jesus, the Lamb of Peace, and are repulsed by the murder and thieving of the Zionists.

    True Christians have mercy in their hearts for the downtrodden, unlike the sadistic Zionists who torment and humiliate their victims. Shooting children from rooftops for fun.

    That is not the act of a true Christian, rather quite the opposite, it is the act of a fiend. A demon, and that’s what describes the Zionists like Schumer, who presume to possession of other people’s property because of the ‘master race’ genes that flow in his singularly feculent bloodstream.

    You can’t get more genocidal Nazi than that. Even the actual Nazis were girl scouts compared to the bloodthirsty, uber-racist scum staining the streets of the holy land with the blood of innocents.

    (and I used to be a Zionist, when I figured there might be a peaceable and compromising way to be one, that didn’t necessitate murder. But I was wrong, and every ‘victory’ that these monsters chalk up to the allegiance of their American whores in congress and in the corrupted churches, is one more notch on Satan’s bedpost)

    especially after 9/11

    now I wait for the day that more Americans become aware of what our bestest little “ally” did, in order to get us to slaughter more innocent people on their behalf.

    https://media.tenor.co/images/bd7ca49ddbdca6cfb07b86a854ca1ac1/raw

    • Replies: @Lot

    Zionists who’ve been cleansing the holy land of Christians
     
    That's absurd, indeed in the 1970 Israel was the only outside ally of Lebanese Christians, who Muslims would love to genocide out of existence like the did to the Armenians, Chaldeans, and Greeks of Anatolia. The very small number of Arab Christians who ally with Muslim terrorists are stupid and if they ever were to defeat Israel (they won't because we have the protection of both God and the USA), they would be next on the jihadi chopping block.

    You don't care about middle east Christians though, you are just Muslim supremacists. That's why you never see Geraldi attacking Turkey for invading, occupying, and expelling so many thousands of Greek Christians from Cyprus, or murdering more than one million Christians in the Armenian, Greek, and Chaldean genocides 100 years ago. Nor anything about the mass killing of Christians by Muslims in Sudan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Nigeria, and everywhere else there is a large Muslim population bent on expansion by jihad.

    Really, I can't wait Giraldi and the rest of the UnzMuzSquad to devote one tenth of the space to defending Copts they spend on the various Arab squatters on Israel's land.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  221. RobinG says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:20 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Art
    RobinG -- good find --- Thanks!

    Clearly AIPAC is in the “1984” truth category – maybe it is so glaring, that the Jews are starting to feel uncomfortable? Maybe the liberal Jews are preparing some new spin for the rest of us.

    This is Jew infighting. Little Jew Marty Baron the WP’s editor, is a progressive Big Jew hand maiden. You can be sure they have some new victim crap for us to swallow.

    “In the fall of 1953, Eisenhower briefly suspended the delivery of U.S. aid to Israel after it violated the terms of a U.N.-brokered armistice agreement with Syria by venturing into a demilitarized zone to try to divert the waters of the Jordan River.
     
    AIPAC is all Eisenhower’s fault – Right!

    Think Peace --- Art

    This Farrakhan quote reminds me of you, Art. Thing is, it’s not really anti-Semitic. “Satan is going down. Farrakhan has pulled the cover off the eyes of the Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through ….. You good Jews better separate, because the satanic ones will take you to hell with them, because that’s where they are headed.”

    https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/tamika-mallory-fan-louis-farrakhan-people-outraged-184926181.html

    Tamika Mallory of the Women’s March is a fan of Louis Farrakhan, and people are outraged

    Read More
    • Replies: @Art

    This Farrakhan quote reminds me of you, Art. Thing is, it’s not really anti-Semitic. “Satan is going down. Farrakhan has pulled the cover off the eyes of the Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through ….. You good Jews better separate, because the satanic ones will take you to hell with them, because that’s where they are headed.”
     
    RobinG,

    Clearly, I have a problem with the Big Jews. And clearly the Little Jews support the Big Jews. And clearly, I do not want to see anyone die. I want peace.

    Clearly Farrakhan is a smart man. I watched him on a Cspan program – he knows the Jews and the games they play using black folks.

    The question has to be “why do the Little Jews slavishly support the Big Jews.” As I have said many times, I think that the Jew culture indoctrinates their children at an immature age with irrational fears that everyone wants to kill them. This is traumatic to youngsters. This fear is imprinted on their psyche to the point, that later in life they can totally ignore their tribes wrong doing. This is an obvious fact.

    The Little Jews are to be pitied – their elders have enslaved them into a dangerous mindset, that in time brings them grave trouble.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  222. Twodees Partain says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:37 am GMT • 100 Words
    @geokat62

    Between school bus runs, I tried but failed to learn anything regarding Jewish Lobby’s (AIPAC) position on billionaire H. Ross Perot’s candidacy for POT(Z)US. Can you help me here?
     
    Hey, Chuck. I have previously posted a few comments citing George HW Bush who believed he lost the 1992 election due to the efforts of The Lobby b/c of his refusal to march into Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein. If this is true, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for The Lobby to try and squeeze Perot out of the campaign by blackmailing him with photos of his daughter.

    My two cents.

    GHW, or Wobbly as he was known back then after Maggie Thatcher told him, “don’t go wobbly on me now” obviously threw the election to Clinton. He conducted a non-campaign that was remarked upon at the time. Clinton ran twice against soft pitched GOP candidates.

    The GOP fatboys will run an absolute guaranteed loser like Dole or McCain to ensure a democrat win, but the non-campaign of Wobbly had to be done because it’s tradition to run an incumbent president for a second term. It still took massive vote fraud by the dems to beat him, but that’s tradition as well.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  223. annamaria says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:45 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot

    isn’t that nice how he says “our land”, even tho he’s putatively an American, and not an Israeli?
     
    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.

    Israel is also the spiritual home of Christianity, and all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs. I know the many Christian pilgrims who visit the Holy Land from the Philippines are thankful to Israel and the United States, they have told me personally!

    It is not the property — it is your allegiance. The US is infected with Israel-first parasites that have been extracting money and blood from American citizens. Reading PNAC and Oded Yinon plan explains pretty well the genesis of the ongoing mass slaughter of human beings in the Middle East. The Lobby (US)/Friends of Israel(UK) have become the grave danger to western civilization. See the ziocons’ fraternization with neo-Nazi in Ukraine and Israelis’ cooperation with ISIS in Syria. American ziocons/zionists have no moral fiber.

  224. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:47 am GMT • 100 Words

    Anti-semitism is a perfectly rational response to collective Jewish behavior, as honest Jews like Lazare and Shamir have acknowledged (or least that such behavior plays an important role in negative attitudes towards Jews). It is actually philo-semitism that is abnormal and bizarre, and cucks like Corvinus and his ilk deserve extreme ostracism.

  225. lavoisier says: • Website
    March 8, 2018 at 1:49 am GMT • 100 Words
    @jsb
    Thanks for the link...It seems that it is too little too late ... the cat is out of the bag! The censorship and outright purges by FB, Twitter, YouTube will invariably drive the content to other places, which in turn will lead to their own demise. The harder they try to shut people down, censor their views, intimidate them, or imprison them for though "crimes", the backlash will only swell, like a crescendo...until it can no longer be restrained.

    Check out some of the alternatives already:

    --corbett report: get off of ThemTube
    https://d.tube/#!/v/corbettreport/trhcyhec
    or 
    https://www.bitchute.com/video/_WV8yOzhRfI/ 

    --corbett report: weaponizing social media 
    https://d.tube/#!/v/corbettreport/kqn54tmc
    or
    https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dL8vt1n-f8/

    The art of deception by GCHQ:
    https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/ 

    https://theintercept.com/document/2014/02/24/art-deception-training-new-generation-online-covert-operations/

    Alternative means of accessing internet content is critical to preventing the book burners from shutting down information flow.

    It will be very interesting how this thing plays out but it seems like smart people resent censorship and thought control far more than do the dumb people. Government cannot be counted on to do the right thing. But smart people who resent being told what to say and how to think will create alternatives to Google and You Tube.

    Facebook and Twitter are already easy to boycott.

  226. ChuckOrloski says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:58 am GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    He warned about an “existential” Iranian threat, & their inevitable launch of non-existent nukes, especially upon Israel...
     
    Can someone explain to me why I should care about existential threats to those terrorists?

    With solid reason, Jacques Sheete asked: “Can someone explain to me why I should care about existential threats to those terrorists?”

    Hi Jacques,

    Before “Lot” makes a standard hasbara-response, I will bluntly answer your good question.

    Most here at U.R. remember when ZUS President G.W. Bush stated, “You’re either for us or with the terrorists.”

    So the reason “why” you should “care,” Jacques, is the fact that our government (including military) has merged with the “terrorists” and citizens soon better get used to their extraordinarily new anti-American experience.

    A confident wolf inevitably sheds it’s sheep-suit, and then the entire flock manages to “get the picture.” Thanks, Jacques!

    So the reason “why” you should “care,” Jacques, is the fact that our government (including military) has merged with the “terrorists” and citizens soon better get used to their extraordinarily new anti-American experience.
     
    I agree but that's not really being concerned about preserving their stinking hides. I have at least as much contempt for those jokers as they've always had for the goyim, and when the mockers snivel about being threatened as if I should care, I ask, "why?"

    BTW, the US government has always been a promoter of terrorism. Always. In fact, the terrorism began even before it existed. The State of Israel was founded by crackpot, sadistic, terrorists too. Why should I be concerned about any threats to them?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  227. snag says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:03 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot

    since the Nuremberg Principles were established after WW2. It is against international law and the Geneva Conventions and UN Resolutions to acquire territory by war.
     
    There was plenty of territorial changes by the victors in WWII. You think Poland should give Germany Danzig back? Does Russia have to give Konigsberg back to Germany or back to Poland? Very convenient for you Muslim supremacists to say 1945 conquests: A-OK. But 1967.... Illegal occupations! And somehow the Unz stable of nutty Muslim supremacists do not seem too concerned about all the Greeks evicted by the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which is even more recent.

    What do you think the ratio is of complaints about Israeli settlements in Judea versus Turkish settlements on Greek land in Cyprus? 1000 to 1? Also not much concern for the Muslims murdering and expelling the ancient Christian communities in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

    In any event, the land of Israel has belonged to Jews for thousands of years. They never willingly gave it up. 1949 and 1967 was the eviction of Ottoman squatters from that land. If Jordan and Syria wanted the land Israel justly took by force so badly, they should not have started multiple wars with Israel, and they should have fought harder to win. Too bad for them.

    ‘the land of Israel has belonged to Jews for thousands of years’

    To Jews? You mean those pale faced nomads wrapped in black or the ruling cast of Ashkenazim? They don’t look like anyone in that part of the world and don’t belong there but if you mean the Hebrews they ruled themselves for a short period of time and got absorbed by other cultures they’re the Palestinians today.

    Another attempt to derail this subject to another examples and other nations. Except of your fairy tales you got nothing to proof that Levant belonged to Hebrews especially to newcomers (Jews) that adopted judaism. The Romans were not stupid just like the Babylonians they got rid of the elite and clergy and left the ordinary folks alone, after all somebody had to feed and service an occupying forces.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Lot

    they don’t look like anyone in that part of the world
     
    They look like each other, and Ashkenazi have been in Israel since they started moving there in the 1800's. No need to speculate, we have genetic tests, they are about 50% southern European, 10-15% northern European, 35-40% ancient jewish lines. That is a lot closer relations to the ancient Jews than the newcomer Arab "Palestinians" who mostly move there after 1850 as the Ottoman Empire was collapsing from Egypt, Syria, the Caucuses, Turkey, and around the Persian Gulf. And of course Israel also has many Sephardi, Levantine, and Greek Jews who are even closer to our ancient Israelite forefathers.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  228. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:11 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot

    isn’t that nice how he says “our land”, even tho he’s putatively an American, and not an Israeli?
     
    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.

    Israel is also the spiritual home of Christianity, and all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs. I know the many Christian pilgrims who visit the Holy Land from the Philippines are thankful to Israel and the United States, they have told me personally!

    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.

    It’s confusing because you’re hypocritical and don’t allow reciprocity. If Israel belongs to the Jews, then by the same token, other countries like, say, Germany, should belong to the Germans and they should be able to prevent Jews from being there.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Lot

    other countries like, say, Germany, should belong to the Germans and they should be able to prevent Jews from being there
     
    Certainly Germany needs to close its borders to third world immigration.

    But it is hilarious that as it is being invaded by more than one million Arabs and black muslims, you complain about its peaceful, productive, patriotic Jewish population. Indeed, more than 100,000 Jews fought for Germany in WWI, of which about 12,000 were killed. How many of your Arab Muslims can say that?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  229. snag says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:51 am GMT
    @Lot

    since the Nuremberg Principles were established after WW2. It is against international law and the Geneva Conventions and UN Resolutions to acquire territory by war.
     
    There was plenty of territorial changes by the victors in WWII. You think Poland should give Germany Danzig back? Does Russia have to give Konigsberg back to Germany or back to Poland? Very convenient for you Muslim supremacists to say 1945 conquests: A-OK. But 1967.... Illegal occupations! And somehow the Unz stable of nutty Muslim supremacists do not seem too concerned about all the Greeks evicted by the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which is even more recent.

    What do you think the ratio is of complaints about Israeli settlements in Judea versus Turkish settlements on Greek land in Cyprus? 1000 to 1? Also not much concern for the Muslims murdering and expelling the ancient Christian communities in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

    In any event, the land of Israel has belonged to Jews for thousands of years. They never willingly gave it up. 1949 and 1967 was the eviction of Ottoman squatters from that land. If Jordan and Syria wanted the land Israel justly took by force so badly, they should not have started multiple wars with Israel, and they should have fought harder to win. Too bad for them.

    In regard to those fairy tales, did I mention stolen and adopted from another cultures and civilizations? Damn, forgot again, getting old ;)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  230. snag says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:06 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot

    isn’t that nice how he says “our land”, even tho he’s putatively an American, and not an Israeli?
     
    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.

    Israel is also the spiritual home of Christianity, and all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs. I know the many Christian pilgrims who visit the Holy Land from the Philippines are thankful to Israel and the United States, they have told me personally!

    “Israel belongs to Jews of all nations”

    No kiddin, thanks for sharing it I feel better already – Damn 60 minutes and other outlets and their hysteria.

    .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lfCqisw8uQ

    http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/7413134.stm

    https://www.haaretz.com/1.4715226

    What about taxes on churches and their property? No one was spitting on Christian pilgrims until the pale faced savages showed up there.

    Read More
  231. Lot says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:25 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Rurik

    all Christians should thank the United States for its important work and support in keeping the Holy Land out of the hands of Arabs
     
    umm.. imbecile

    Palestinian Arabs are often Christian too.

    Jesus isn't a racist piece of shit like the Jewish supremacist Zionists who've been cleansing the holy land of Christians ever since they slithered there and started butchering the inhabitants and stealing their lands and houses.

    True Christians follow Jesus, the Lamb of Peace, and are repulsed by the murder and thieving of the Zionists.

    True Christians have mercy in their hearts for the downtrodden, unlike the sadistic Zionists who torment and humiliate their victims. Shooting children from rooftops for fun.

    That is not the act of a true Christian, rather quite the opposite, it is the act of a fiend. A demon, and that's what describes the Zionists like Schumer, who presume to possession of other people's property because of the 'master race' genes that flow in his singularly feculent bloodstream.

    You can't get more genocidal Nazi than that. Even the actual Nazis were girl scouts compared to the bloodthirsty, uber-racist scum staining the streets of the holy land with the blood of innocents.

    (and I used to be a Zionist, when I figured there might be a peaceable and compromising way to be one, that didn't necessitate murder. But I was wrong, and every 'victory' that these monsters chalk up to the allegiance of their American whores in congress and in the corrupted churches, is one more notch on Satan's bedpost)

    especially after 9/11

    now I wait for the day that more Americans become aware of what our bestest little "ally" did, in order to get us to slaughter more innocent people on their behalf.

    https://media.tenor.co/images/bd7ca49ddbdca6cfb07b86a854ca1ac1/raw

    Zionists who’ve been cleansing the holy land of Christians

    That’s absurd, indeed in the 1970 Israel was the only outside ally of Lebanese Christians, who Muslims would love to genocide out of existence like the did to the Armenians, Chaldeans, and Greeks of Anatolia. The very small number of Arab Christians who ally with Muslim terrorists are stupid and if they ever were to defeat Israel (they won’t because we have the protection of both God and the USA), they would be next on the jihadi chopping block.

    You don’t care about middle east Christians though, you are just Muslim supremacists. That’s why you never see Geraldi attacking Turkey for invading, occupying, and expelling so many thousands of Greek Christians from Cyprus, or murdering more than one million Christians in the Armenian, Greek, and Chaldean genocides 100 years ago. Nor anything about the mass killing of Christians by Muslims in Sudan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Nigeria, and everywhere else there is a large Muslim population bent on expansion by jihad.

    Really, I can’t wait Giraldi and the rest of the UnzMuzSquad to devote one tenth of the space to defending Copts they spend on the various Arab squatters on Israel’s land.

    • Replies: @hyperbola
    Israel's Purging of Palestinian Christians
    https://original.antiwar.com/cook/2007/01/10/israels-purging-of-palestinian-christians/

    Palestinian Christians: An Historic Community at Risk?
    https://www.mediamonitors.net/perspectives/palestinian-christians-an-historic-community-at-risk/

    The British Mandate and al Nakba:

    The British census of 1922 placed the Christian Palestinian population in Jerusalem at just over 51 percent, the majority being of the well-educated mercantile class. Gradually, Zionist settlement increased the proportion of Jews in Palestine, but the Jewish presence in Jerusalem remained relatively small. However, the hostilities that followed the UN partition vote of 28 November 1947 had a devastating effect on the Palestinian population with between 725-775,000 refugees being expelled from their ancestral lands.

    Historian Sami Hadawi estimated that over 50 percent of Jerusalem’s Christians were expelled from their west Jerusalem homes, the largest single numerical decline of Christians in Palestine in history. Hadawi’s study concluded that in Jerusalem a higher proportion of Palestinian Christians became refugees after 1949, a ratio of 37 percent of Christians to 17 percent of the Muslims. The higher ratio of Christians was due in part to the fact that the majority lived in the wealthier western Jerusalem districts seized by Israel during 1948-49. Further, approximately 34 percent of the lands seized by Israel were owned by Palestinian Christian churches, and they were simply taken by force with no compensation given to the previous owners. ....
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  232. Lot says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:31 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous

    Israel belongs to Jews of all nations. Why is this confusing to you? I am an American and can own property in Canada, which then belongs to me. Irish Americans are likewise pleased that the Catholic counties of Ireland are no longer occupied by the British, and have preference in immigration to Ireland if they ever want to return to the land of their ancestors.
     
    It's confusing because you're hypocritical and don't allow reciprocity. If Israel belongs to the Jews, then by the same token, other countries like, say, Germany, should belong to the Germans and they should be able to prevent Jews from being there.

    other countries like, say, Germany, should belong to the Germans and they should be able to prevent Jews from being there

    Certainly Germany needs to close its borders to third world immigration.

    But it is hilarious that as it is being invaded by more than one million Arabs and black muslims, you complain about its peaceful, productive, patriotic Jewish population. Indeed, more than 100,000 Jews fought for Germany in WWI, of which about 12,000 were killed. How many of your Arab Muslims can say that?

    • Replies: @Anonymous
    I never said anything about Arabs or Africans. I was talking about the general principle that Germany should belong to the Germans and Germany should be able to prevent non-Germans, which would include Jews, Arabs, Africans, etc., from being in Germany.

    So are you against this principle? Are you against other countries like Germany from having self-determination and being able to exclude non-Germans? Do you only support the principle for Israel, so that only Israel can exclude non-Jews from Israel?
    , @annamaria
    "Certainly Germany needs to close its borders to third world immigration."
    1. First, you dishonestly avoid the main point of a response to your usual "Israel belongs to Jews of all nations." -- According to this your statement, Germany belongs to Germans and France belongs to France and Jews should know their place in these countries (or, even better, leave for Israel). Make your mind.
    2. The third world immigration to Europe is the result of the ongoing implementation of Oded Yinon plan. This is a quote from the Yinon article (pg. 23): http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/pdf/The%20Zionist%20Plan%20for%20the%20Middle%20East.pdf
    "Lebanon's total dissolution into five provinces serves as a precendent for the entire Arab world including Egypt, Syria, Iraq and the Arabian peninsula and is already following that track. The dissolution of Syria and Iraq later on into ethnically or religiously unqiue areas such as in Lebanon, is Israel's primary target on the Eastern front in the long run, while the dissolution of the military power of those states serves as the primary short term target. Syria will fall apart, in accordance with its ethnic and religious structure, into several states such as in present day Lebanon, so that there will be a Shi'ite Alawi state along its coast, a Sunni state in the Aleppo area, another Sunni state in Damascus hostile to its northern neighbor, and the Druzes who will set up a state, maybe even in our Golan, and certainly in the Hauran and in northern Jordan. This state of affairs will be the guarantee for peace and security in the area in the long run, and that aim is already within our reach today."
    -- This is a revelation of a criminal mind and a blueprint for the Lobby/Friends of Israel' anti-American and anti-European activities. This plan has bankrupted the US both monetary and morally and it has created the humanitarian catastrophe in Iraq, Libya, and Syria. The destruction of the formerly prosperous Libya -- the pearl of North Africa -- has resulted in the uncontrolled waves of sub-Saharan migrants to Europe. Oded Yinon plan is the anti-European instrument of destruction. The plan, however, has enriched the hordes of war profiteers thus awarding the worst scum for their dutiful following the ziocons' aspirations for world domination. Well, the world is closer to self-destruction than ever, thanks to the subhuman psychopaths armed with the mythology of choseness.
    Again, how do you like the Kagans' clan fraternization with neo-Nazi in Ukraine (for all other countries -- Babiy Yar, Lot?) and Israeli active support (both material and political) for ISIS?
    Moral emptiness is a new name for zionists.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  233. Lot says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:40 am GMT • 100 Words
    @snag
    'the land of Israel has belonged to Jews for thousands of years'

    To Jews? You mean those pale faced nomads wrapped in black or the ruling cast of Ashkenazim? They don't look like anyone in that part of the world and don't belong there but if you mean the Hebrews they ruled themselves for a short period of time and got absorbed by other cultures they're the Palestinians today.

    Another attempt to derail this subject to another examples and other nations. Except of your fairy tales you got nothing to proof that Levant belonged to Hebrews especially to newcomers (Jews) that adopted judaism. The Romans were not stupid just like the Babylonians they got rid of the elite and clergy and left the ordinary folks alone, after all somebody had to feed and service an occupying forces.

    they don’t look like anyone in that part of the world

    They look like each other, and Ashkenazi have been in Israel since they started moving there in the 1800′s. No need to speculate, we have genetic tests, they are about 50% southern European, 10-15% northern European, 35-40% ancient jewish lines. That is a lot closer relations to the ancient Jews than the newcomer Arab “Palestinians” who mostly move there after 1850 as the Ottoman Empire was collapsing from Egypt, Syria, the Caucuses, Turkey, and around the Persian Gulf. And of course Israel also has many Sephardi, Levantine, and Greek Jews who are even closer to our ancient Israelite forefathers.

    • Replies: @Anonymous
    That would make them less "ancient Jewish" than mestizos are Iberian. That would mean mestizos have a greater claim to Iberia than the Ashkenazim have to Israel.
    , @hyperbola
    You should either stop lying to us or take some time off and begin to educate yourself. The Palestinians (Canaanites) were already in Palestine for thousands of years before the jews invaded the first time.

    Living Descendants of Biblical Canaanites Identified Via DNA
    Genome sequenced from 3,700-year-old remains is found in today's residents of Lebanon.
    https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/07/canaanite-bible-ancient-dna-lebanon-genetics-archaeology/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  234. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:24 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Lot

    other countries like, say, Germany, should belong to the Germans and they should be able to prevent Jews from being there
     
    Certainly Germany needs to close its borders to third world immigration.

    But it is hilarious that as it is being invaded by more than one million Arabs and black muslims, you complain about its peaceful, productive, patriotic Jewish population. Indeed, more than 100,000 Jews fought for Germany in WWI, of which about 12,000 were killed. How many of your Arab Muslims can say that?

    I never said anything about Arabs or Africans. I was talking about the general principle that Germany should belong to the Germans and Germany should be able to prevent non-Germans, which would include Jews, Arabs, Africans, etc., from being in Germany.

    So are you against this principle? Are you against other countries like Germany from having self-determination and being able to exclude non-Germans? Do you only support the principle for Israel, so that only Israel can exclude non-Jews from Israel?

  235. Anonymous • Disclaimer says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:28 am GMT
    @Lot

    they don’t look like anyone in that part of the world
     
    They look like each other, and Ashkenazi have been in Israel since they started moving there in the 1800's. No need to speculate, we have genetic tests, they are about 50% southern European, 10-15% northern European, 35-40% ancient jewish lines. That is a lot closer relations to the ancient Jews than the newcomer Arab "Palestinians" who mostly move there after 1850 as the Ottoman Empire was collapsing from Egypt, Syria, the Caucuses, Turkey, and around the Persian Gulf. And of course Israel also has many Sephardi, Levantine, and Greek Jews who are even closer to our ancient Israelite forefathers.

    That would make them less “ancient Jewish” than mestizos are Iberian. That would mean mestizos have a greater claim to Iberia than the Ashkenazim have to Israel.

    “The closest genetic neighbors to most Jewish groups were the Palestinians, Israeli Bedouins, and Druze in addition to the Southern Europeans, including Cypriots, as Ostrer and Skorecki wrote in a review of their findings that they co-authored in the journal Human Genetics in October 2012.”
    https://www.haaretz.com/science-and-health/palestinians-and-jews-share-genetic-roots-1.5411201

    Others have concluded that many Palestinians are descendants of Jews that either converted to Christianity or Islam over time and admixed with others (as obviously, neither Islam nor Christianity has an issue with that):
    “Israeli Historian: Palestinians Are Biological Descendants of Bible’s Jews”
    http://mondoweiss.net/2008/09/israeli-historian-palestinians-are-biological-descendants-of-bibles-jews/

    Peace.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  236. Talha says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:54 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    That would make them less "ancient Jewish" than mestizos are Iberian. That would mean mestizos have a greater claim to Iberia than the Ashkenazim have to Israel.

    “The closest genetic neighbors to most Jewish groups were the Palestinians, Israeli Bedouins, and Druze in addition to the Southern Europeans, including Cypriots, as Ostrer and Skorecki wrote in a review of their findings that they co-authored in the journal Human Genetics in October 2012.”

    https://www.haaretz.com/science-and-health/palestinians-and-jews-share-genetic-roots-1.5411201

    Others have concluded that many Palestinians are descendants of Jews that either converted to Christianity or Islam over time and admixed with others (as obviously, neither Islam nor Christianity has an issue with that):
    “Israeli Historian: Palestinians Are Biological Descendants of Bible’s Jews”

    http://mondoweiss.net/2008/09/israeli-historian-palestinians-are-biological-descendants-of-bibles-jews/

    Peace.

  237. Bill jones says:
    March 8, 2018 at 5:14 am GMT

    The vomiting of the state of Israel on the people of Palestine was the biggest fuck up since WWI

  238. Paw says:
    March 8, 2018 at 6:38 am GMT
    @Greg Bacon

    From an April 2003 Haaretz article:

    The war in Iraq was conceived by 25 neoconservative intellectuals, most of them Jewish, who are pushing President Bush to change the course of history. Two of them, journalists William Kristol and Charles Krauthammer, say it's possible.

    This is a war of an elite. [Tom] Friedman laughs: I could give you the names of 25 people (all of whom are at this moment within a five-block radius of this office) who, if you had exiled them to a desert island a year and a half ago, the Iraq war would not have happened.

    http://www.haaretz.com/news/features/white-man-s-burden-1.14110
     

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7tUEqjmIWE

    I hope Israel's next choice for POTUS, 'Nutty' Nikki Hale, brings her well-worn knee pads to the AIPAC conjuring.

    Any politician that attends AIPAC and sings the praises of Israel and thumps for more wars for the glory of Apartheid Israel, is a traitor.

    You had better to look , how they grabbed the power in Ukrajina /Nuland/.
    The same happened in London and Washington. Long time ago…
    It is in behaviour of these countries , you find behind the facts and everything ..

  239. annamaria says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm GMT • 400 Words
    @Lot

