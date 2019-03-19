AIPAC Is Coming to Town – Again!

The Trump Administration has delivered yet another concession to Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the eve of parliamentary elections: the Israeli military occupation of much of the Palestinian West Bank and of the Golan Heights will no longer be referred to in official U.S. government documents as an occupation. America’s so-called Ambassador to Israel is a former Trump lawyer named David Friedman who is more involved in serving Israel than the United States. He personally supports the view that the illegal Jewish settlements are legitimately part of Israel, choosing to ignore their growth even though it has long been U.S. policy to oppose them. He has also long sought to change the State Department’s language on the Israeli control of the West Bank and Golan Heights, being particularly concerned about the expression “occupied,” which has legal implications. Now he appears to have won that fight, to the delight of the Netanyahu government.
And the expunging of “occupied” might be only the first of many gifts intended to bolster Netanyahu’s chances. Senator Lindsey Graham, who also boasts of his close ties to the Israeli Prime Minister, intends to initiate legislative action to go one step further and compel the United States to actually recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the Syrian territory that was annexed after fighting in 1967, but which has not been recognized as part of Israel by any other country or international body. If a vote on the bill is pushed forward and goes as expected virtually unanimously as the subject before congress is Israel, it would hugely benefit Bibi. Some sources are also predicting that recognition of the Golan Heights could easily lead to U.S. government recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over much of the West Bank.
Israel’s election is scheduled for April 9th, so there is still plenty of time for additional mischief. There have even been suggestions in the Israeli media that Netanyahu just might escalate fighting with any one or more of a number of its neighbors to enhance his wartime leader credentials. That Gaza will be pummeled is a certainty and Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria is probably also in the gun-sights. An uncorroborated report last week out of Israel claimed that Hezbollah is operating a “terror cell” in Syria close to the border with Israel. It would serve as a pretext for a bit of military action and America’s own congress-critters would immediately be jumping up and down expressing their support for Israel’s right to “defend itself.” The big prize for Netanyahu would, of course, be success at getting the United States to attack Iran and one can bet that Mossad is cranking up “false flag” plans to bring about such an eventuality while also making it look like the Mullahs were at fault.
Netanyahu, bedeviled by corruption charges against him, is otherwise sinking into his usual pre-election mode, which is to outflank nearly everyone on the intransigent right of Israeli politics. He has entered into a coalition with the openly racist Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit, which most Israelis consider to be close to a Jewish version of fascism as it advocates, among other policies, the forceful expulsion of all Arabs.
Benjamin Netanyahu is also looking for a boost through his attendance at the annual American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) summit, which is being held in Washington from March 24-26. The theme of the conference is, unfortunately, “Connected for Good,” which is clearly a boast by AIPAC rather than an admission of the shameful reality that has been delivered to the American people by a groveling and subservient congress and White House. Co-opting the United States is what it is all about, with the promotional material promising an “UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE : The AIPAC Policy Conference is the largest gathering of America’s pro-Israel community. The conference is a celebration of the U.S.-Israel partnership and the premier opportunity for every attendee to lobby their Congressional office to advance the U.S.-Israel relationship. The Policy Conference is also a rich educational experience and inspirational booster shot. Attendees will hear keynote speeches by American and Israeli leaders, attend intimate educational sessions, and be wowed by moving stories of U.S.-Israel partnerships, Israeli heroism, and groundbreaking Israeli innovations that are changing our world.”
AIPAC is a seriously threatening organization with income of more than $100 million per annum, nearly 400 employees, 100,000 members, seventeen regional offices, and a “vast pool of donors.” It clearly includes a lot of smart and savvy folks who know a lot about what is going on in the Middle East, but its panels will not include a single word about shooting unarmed protesters, declaring Israel to be a “nation state for Jews alone,” its own acceptance of laws attacking freedom of speech, or its use of Jewish donated money to corrupt the American political system encouraging “allegiance to a foreign country” on the part of U.S. citizens. Bibi will undoubtedly pick up on AIPAC’s cozy theme of inclusiveness by taking the opportunity to burnish his credentials as the leader who can continue to deliver on unlimited and uncritical support from the United States. He will almost certainly meet with President Donald Trump and the two will undoubtedly mention the terrible wave of anti-Semitism that is sweeping the globe, justifying still more ethnic cleansing of the diminishing number of Arabs living in Greater Israel and the bombing of Iran.
Other leading American politicians who will be at AIPAC in supporting rolls include the slimy Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the despicable former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. It will also include numerous other congressmen, administration officials and the usual scumbags who gravitate to these events, including pardoned criminal Elliott Abrams and unindicted felon Senator Robert Menendez. Abrams, who believes that Jews and gentiles should not intermarry, is currently engaged in destroying Venezuela and just might be otherwise occupied.
A number of the “American” government attendees at the event are actually Israeli citizens. Sigal Mandelker, a committed Zionist who holds the perpetually Jewish position of Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the United States Department of Treasury, is an Israeli by birth and it is widely believed that a number of Jewish congressmen and government officials who will be attending the AIPAC conference have dual citizenship. On the conference website’s roster of attendees, it is amusing to see the official photos in which the U.S. legislators and officials are standing in front of the American flag, seemingly disinterested in the irony that what AIPAC is doing is destructive of democracy in America and a sell-out to Israeli interests, undermining those of the United States.
Netanyahu’s most serious opposition in the election appears to be a centrist coalition headed by former Israeli Defense Force chief General Benny Gantz, who has spoken of his pride in killing 1,364 “terrorists” in Gaza, and former Finance Minister Yair Lapid. It is the principal challenge to incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election hopes. Israeli courts have also meanwhile banned several Arab parties while allowing extreme right-wing Jewish parties to appear on the ballot.
Whatever the outcome, the United States will be on the receiving end of what Israel decides to do post-election as Trump and company as well as the Democrats in opposition also have an election coming up next year and will want to receive the Israeli seal of approval. And AIPAC will be right there to make sure that Israel in return gets everything that it so richly deserves. Goodnight America.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is
Well they are swinging for the fences, what would you like them to do, invite Hezbollah for tea, these Islamist make no small talk about destroying the Jewish state completely IE the Jews.
So what would you have them do. If you are in favor of the Jewish state going down, you are in the minority not because of dual loyalty evil AIPAC.
Americans support Jews and Israel over Muslims, Arabs and Palestine, because they identify with Jews, and feel a kinship. Jews fought in both World wars, I mean search thru a microscope for a muslim, and lets face it Shira is anti capitalist, anti women, and anti separation of church and state.
Nothing like the obvious reasons, yet you like to make it all about the Jews.
They are engaged in a battle for Jewish self determination in a sea of Muslim only countries, they are going to fight to the death, too bad if civilians get in the way, wars are not fair.
Such a shame the zionists did not know about that sea of Muslim only countries in 1897 when they started plotting to take over Palestine.
All those Muslims. who knew?
Straight from the horse’s mouth:
https://m.jpost.com/US-Elections/US-Jews-contribute-half-of-all-donations-to-the-Democratic-party-468774
“Zionist Connections to the New Zealand Mosque Massacre”
RFLMAO. That’s EXACTLY the line the PR advisers coached you to say, right?
Good boy, Willie. LOL. There’s a great film about Israeli propaganda, FREE online. Watch the Israeli spokesman bleat, “What would you do?”
Netanyahu rival thinks Trump could recognize Golan Heights to swing Israeli election
https://www.axios.com/netanyahu-benny-gantz-trump-golan-heights-israel-election-fce81fd9-7290-4e1d-95fd-8330dac3a921.html
We could recognize the West Bank as part of Israel — then demand that Israel give the inhabitants the vote.
You know, they’re being a democracy and all.
‘…So what would you have them do. If you are in favor of the Jewish state going down, you are in the minority not because of dual loyalty evil AIPAC.
Americans support Jews and Israel over Muslims, Arabs and Palestine, because they identify with Jews, and feel a kinship…’
Speak for yourself. I’m an American and I’m insulted at the notion that I would support Israel in any way, shape, manner, or form. Our support for that state is the most vile thing we do.
‘…They are engaged in a battle for Jewish self determination in a sea of Muslim only countries, they are going to fight to the death, too bad if civilians get in the way, wars are not fair.’
What a farcical distortion. The last actual Jewish civilian actually killed within the actual borders of Israel died over two years ago. It’s not a battle for ‘Jewish self-determination’ but an endless exercise in vicious oppression. It’s about as morally edifying as the Nazi occupation of Poland.
And you support it.
Israel is a racist apartheid state and I resent that my tax dollars are sent there to buy bombs to slaughter Palestinians that have never done anything to harm me.
Do they at least give you goy shekels for this?
America’s real head of state is coming for a visit to one of Israel’s colonies. All the congressmen and women better go out and buy new kneepads since I’m sure their old ones were worn out by his last visit.
“…They are engaged in a battle for Jewish self determination in a sea of Muslim only countries, they are going to fight to the death, too bad if civilians get in the way, wars are not fair.’”
The cure is diversity, mass immigration and equality. That is what the Jewish media, academia, judiciary, US rabbis say, yes to their white hosts in the diaspora. It is virtuous and noble to listen to Jewish media and do exactly as they wish.
Israel, do unto thy selves as your diaspora insists is the moral thing to do. Make yourselves a minority in Eretz Yisroel as you wish unto white goyim. KILL YOURSELF.
PS: miscegenate with negroes
It’s always a great week isn’t it. I have to give credit to Bernie who over the years, has to the best of my recollection, had nothing to do with AIPAC. Which for a Jew and presidential candidate is saying something. His fellow liberals (he’s not a Dem) should do the same.
Maybe if New Zealand is still on people’s mind it might be mentioned in some of the many speeches.
But I also recall Israel threatening NZ with diplomatic action due to their “act of war” voting in favor of a UN settlement resolution. And Isl is still angry at Auckland singer Lorde. These are the type of bullying tactics Israel is always ready to crank out and AIPAC is right there with them, assisting in the US with their vast resources.
Recognising the West Bank as part of Israel without risking Arab numbers and fertility having the consequences to be expected in a modern democratic country would make it impossible for Israel to escape the description of apartheid state. How is that consideration going to affect outcomes in the near future?
There’s a significant difference between Nazi Germany and Israel, probably the only one. In the 1930s a criminal gang emerged in a destroyed state whose emperor had fled, and gained power in the chaos, but the German people were not Nazis. The difference is that most Israelis are Nazis. So Netanyahu has to act like Hitler to gain popularity.
The Jewish Firster colonization of the United States has been incremental. It is now nearing completion. Few countries if any, colonized by other (usually more powerful) countries appear to have accepted colonization with such alacrity as have many Americans in their colonization by Israel. Most have resisted colonial rule and even launched wars to rid themselves of their colonial masters.
Question is, if Israel were to be a 51st American state, would she get away with so many crimes as she does outside the Union? Or is this a case of an informal union of two criminal gangster nations? We have read in the UR of the compelling evidence of Jewish collusion in history’s two most devastating world wars. The Third one — and mother of all wars, is sure to be instigated by Zionist Israel. BTW, this post is not addressed to paid Hasbara trolls.
Zionist pigs are nothing but FAKE Jews, they are the STATE, and DO NOT represent the majority of the Israeli people. This action is nothing more than criminal FASCISM with an Imperialist agenda! It is not the pig that is disgusting and filthy, it is the Zionist State and the rodents that control it, such as the Premier. The USA is nothing more than a filthy shit bag whore to Israel, as is the rest of the West! Where is the UN and ICC? Eating their pork chops laughing all the way to bank. The sooner Israel is bombed to rubble, the better the world will be. Hitler new the truth about these filthy scum, that is why he wanted to remove them from planet earth. The Lords day is coming, but the Zionist scum’s are coming to an end!
Clearly Omar has put AIPAC in the consciousness of the American people.
Hmm — Will the Jew MSM give it just coverage – will the word “Benjamin” ever by brought up – will the power of AIPAC be discussed?
Or will the event be buried?
AIPAC’s annual star-studded gala demonstrates once again that Zio-Israeli influence in American life is alive and well and operating unopposed.
No foreign or domestic lobby comes even close to The Lobby’s baleful impact on American independence. This includes its shameless role in the manufacture of Zionist-friendly Fake News, Congressional waste and murderous appropriations, as well as Zio-Washington’s blood-soaked war machinery that rewards one ‘democratic ally’ way over yonder while it relentlessly targets that same ally’s foes, rivals, and outcasts.
Is this any way to run an Empire?
In any case, one is expected to not examine this phenomena too critically as it’s already Badthink to do so (and possibly even verging on ‘anti-Semitism’!)
Just. Don’t. Go. There.
Thus the great majority of middle-of-the-road, ‘centrist-seeking’ Americans have learned to bow their collective heads in a show of deference when the activist offspring and well-heeled advocates of a certain downtrodden tribe of Glorious Survivors gather in DC to make political whoopee by praising the Zionist juggernaut and raising boatloads of influence-buying shekels for America’s next class of political prostitutes. It’s who we are.
And as for you HATERS out there, we have this to say:
Six Million! Six million you Nazi scum! We are coming for you!
Understand?
Therefore… Do Not talk back. Do Not get out of line.
Bear in mind that those who do get out of line tend to disappear rapidly from public life. (worth keeping in mind, eh?)
It is advised therefore to not examine this phenomena too aggressively. (Just be quiet)
This is America and compromises must be made!
Israel’s pampered, moneyed, exclusive, and relentlessly militarized agenda therefore must get special, praised, and privileged treatment on every DC stage and from the mouth of every pundit and tastemaker on every American TV.
It’s unanimous! Gotta love em!
(or else).
Why spoil the party with needless dissent, unpleasant facts, or contrary opinions?
Really.
Thus when AIPAC’s in town, there’s glorious bipartisanship and wondrous unanimity. Zionism is great!
To make political matters even more surreal, Democrat attack-dog, Robert Mueller (with forward assistance of our Israeli-centric news and entertainment media) is still sniffing around Google and still turning over rocks on Facebook and elsewhere in hopes of finding those dastardly Russian fingerprints that will ‘prove’ (once and for all!) that Putin and a handful of underpaid Russian propagandist tricked the American people into voting the WRONG WAY.
The Russkies stole the whole damn election on behalf of Trump and his deplorable base of rednecks and white supremacists.
Just check with the attendees at this season’s AIPAC soiree, they’ll splain it to ya. It’s Russia!
However, when one considers that the Russian/US cold war has only escalated since the election of Donald J. Trump, this far Left conspiracy theory does not entirely hold water.
Oh well.
Thank goodness Israel is intervening here and helping and orchestrating for the good of America (and for democracy in general) and that the Israeli people stand united and for all things righteous and democratic and free.
Go Bibi go!
Circumspect, thoughtful and well done.
Unfortunately, religion in general, and its relation to Israel specifically, seem to function as areas of inactivity in our President’s otherwise well-functioning intellect.
It is not Otzma Yehudit that some fascist fraction of Israel or Judaism, no – exceptionalism is fascism by a simpler name, and those that self declare themselves as the chosen people of God are all fascists.
Israel has no borders defined.
The jews regard greater Israel the borders, Euphrates and Nile, the two blue strips on their flag.
It is in plain sight, but many can’t see it.
Thanks for that link, Beefcake. There is also an article there titled: BRITISH HOLOCAUST DENIER DAVID IRVING LEADING TOUR OF NAZI DEATH CAMPS.
Depressing as usual Philip Giraldi, thanks for brightening up my day, lol.
A who’s who of Zionist lackeys.
I live in the Garden State and can’t believe Menendez got re-elected, but really I do.
As for Abrams I have to agree with him there, Jews and Gentiles shouldnt be allowed to intermarry or have children.
There are many reasons for this, some good and some maybe not so good (in your eyes). Let me cut to the chase and be as offensive, to some, as I can. Infesting gentile blood lines (white Christian) with Jew-ish ones only muddies the waters even more in the battle or right and wrong, from deep philosophical and religious grounds, Christianity versus Judaism and Islam, to the earthly issue of landing the Zionist Entity right smack on top of Palestine.
Going back to the big picture, I’m may not be a very good Christian but as a follower of Christ and knowing of the Book of Revelation and even less of the works of Nostradamus, it seems that Christian Zionists, for all their stupidity, may be on to something especially with the approximate timelines of Nostradamus.
I will just hope for the best and that ‘the truth shall set me free.’
He has entered into a coalition with the openly racist Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit
Racist and anti-Christian. Its leader, Michael Ben-Ari, tore up a New Testament, describing it as a despicable book which should be in history’s trash can. Activist Benzi Gopstein has called for churches in Israel to be burned down and has described Christians as blood-sucking vampires who should be expelled from Israel.
The New Observer has the story. Ben-Ari’s racism was too much even for Israel and he has been banned from standing in next month’s election.
Anectodal strory:
I knew this woman where I worked once who was a very devout Polish Catholic girl. She had unfortunately reached the age where marriage was imperative for her as she had motherly instincts. She had an orthodox Jew-ish suitor who was also very devout. They got married but at that point I lost touch. Just imagine the torture in that woman’s heart and mind having to convert to her husbands archaic religion. She loved Christ! Maybe ‘he’ converted later but I doubt it. Imagine the children and their built in schizophrenia.
remove them from planet earth
———————————–
No Sir, Hitler just wanted the Jews out of Europe.
The US has a record of recognizing scumbag regimes, and here’s another example.:
Even after Woody Wilson’s attorney general Mitchell Palmer’s “Great Red Scare*” of 1919 in the USA and much opposition to International Commienizm, Stalin-stlye, ‘Ol FDR couldn’t wait to recognize the USSR which is something he did shortly after getting elected in 1933 after getting a meaningless “promise” from Stalin that he’d stop supporting Red terror* in the US. It must not have mattered to him that Lenin and Stalin had been terrorizing their own for over a decade, and in fact, Stalin had just finished engineering a slow death-by-starvation holocaust of up to 10 million Ukrainians. He also deported many adults, leaving their children to starve in the streets.
To this day people damn Hitler for standing up to the Commie threat. Go figure.
*Palmer, like Hitler over a decade later, threw thousands of Commies and fellow travelers into prison and deported hundreds more. In one 1920 episode of retaliation their pals set off a bomb outside the Wall Street office of J.P. Morgan and Company killing 33 and wounding over 400 others. The Reds caused a lot of labor unrest, especially among the immigrants as well. Much of the unrest just happened to work in favor of the multi-millionaire Commies. How convenient, eh?
Lesson: Bend over and drop your shorts, or else. It seems that tRump and con-gress have learned their lesson well.
“Americans support Jews and Israel over Muslims, Arabs and Palestine, because they identify with Jews, and feel a kinship.”
You’re kidding, right?
My, how tender. But keep dreaming and scheming; why else do you think AIPAC et al exist?
Thanks for the laughs.
*It has nothing to do with kinship, but rather much to do about knowing who’s “boss,” at least for now.
No surprise that a hasbarist is the first to post a nonsensical comment.
Kindly investigate the reason(s) for that and you’ll find that there is no comparison, i.e., Germany had good reasons* for doing that while the Izzies, on the other hand, have none.
*Polish maltreatment of productive Germans was one major reason.:
“Sadistic beasts gave vent to their perverse instincts…” Who does that sort of thing even today? And they still call him crazy and blame him for being a beast!!!!!! Go figure.
Doesn’t the Talmud say we gentiles are nothing but slaves to the Jew? Does it not want Christ to be boiled in his own excrement? That rape of gentile woman/child by a Jew is not rape? Correct me if I’m wrong…
Does the Quran not say that Jesus is a mighty prophet and a spirit from God? Does the Quran not have a beautiful chapter on Mother Mary? Does Mother Mary not wear a hijab?
Actually, they give him 13 shekels 🙂
There has been a run on the knee-pads!
If the US loved Israel, AIPAC wouldn’t be bribing US politicians.
Nah, he’s doing what he and his ilk do best; fantasizing and falsifying.
Make Aipac Great Again (MAGA).
I found this interesting article. Some plane crashes seem to go with Zio causes for some odd reason.
“In their own words, the Israeli spiritual leaders often call tragedies like plane crashes and death of innocent people as a “sign” of support from their bloodthirsty deity. Case in point, here is a direct quotation of one of their extremist preachers talking about the May 19, 2016 EgyptAir Flight 804 crash.
Dov Bar-Leib said…
I explained in the post that both France and El Sisi were colluding with each other to force a settlement on us this Summer to divide Yerushalayim as soon as possible. Bibi was supposed to form a govt. with Herzog to help bring this about. El Sisi had no desire in talking to Bibi about this unless Herzog was there as Bibi’s partner. It blew up on the 25th Day of the Counting of the Omer. The very next day or perhaps that very evening, Boom, that plane ended up at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea with 66 dead.”
The author of the article points out Israel’s possible connection to the Ethiopian crash. Boeing tossed to the wind to Zio power.
“I am still convinced that the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash was due to sabotage by Israel to execute the UN workers to intimidate the UN and its workforce by killing 19 UN workers.
Washington tries to cover it up and to clean up the mess created by Israel. That’s why Washington aims carefully and shoots itself in the foot by targeting the American industry crown-jewel.”
Three days before the crash, the plane had an “detailed inspection” in Israel.
“Three days before the crash the doomed plane landed in Israel and, as reported by the Russian aviation forum, “undertook a detailed inspection.” It’s not clear what the Israelis were looking for inside the brand new plane. If I were to investigate the crash, this is the question I would ask myself.”
Two Israelis cancelled their flight on this plane.
“The same Channel 10 reported that Israel Moses and Sherga Israel, two Israeli business owners in Africa, were supposed to get on a plane that crashed in Ethiopia, but canceled their flight before the disaster.”
Israelis said two other Israelis were on the flight. Israel demanded access to site. They were denied but Israeli “volunteers” were all over the site of the crash.”
“According to ZAKA, both the crash scene and the hangar were initially completely off limits to them, and though they have since been granted some access, their movements remain severely limited. The remains taken to the hangar include the bodies of the Israeli passengers, both of whom have been identified.”
Why does Israel ask for “special” treatment at crash sites.
“Yaakov Lazarus, the head of logistics for the ZAKA in the South Africa call these people “superhuman.” Question to the authorities of sovereign countries, why would they allow these “super-humans” in their jurisdiction? Should the other 32 countries dispatch their law enforcement, clergy and faith based organizations to the crash site?”
In all, great article, it tells something we all should know. This nonsense has to end for the sake of humanity and our planet.
“So what would you have them do. If you are in favor of the Jewish state going down, you are in the minority not because of dual loyalty evil AIPAC.”
I would admit that there are some in the region who would like Israel to disappear as there are plenty who like the US to disappear. But when consider this tiresome assail, I am also forced to consider why this is the case.
1. Israel assures the ME community, that they seek to livve in peace in 1948 and then proceeds an attack on Egypt.
2. isarel says we are law abiding and then engages in acts of terrorism against the British and the subsequent kidnappings of outspoken oppoenents.
3. Isarel uses any excuse to go crashing into the Golan hieghts and “tanking down” entire neighborhoods.
4. Israel openly engages in various violations of their neighbors sovereignty, i.e. currently Syria, and I simply prefer ignorance to their rabble rousing elsewhere.
5. Israel instigates instability in order to use said instability to further their false claims to self defence behavior.
And they do this because they know Europe remains guilt ridden and the US increasingly gutless in holding Israel accountable for international law and supports or excuses their every action.
As someone who has repeatedly supported Israel’s right to exit and self defense, I would suggest that if you like to decrease your enemies in the region, stop engaging behaviors that foster deliberately foster being disliked. Other than than, “people will not want you to exist” get over it.
It is a fact of life that someone will dislike you as much as you dislike them —
Israel is the ugly sister her father paid someone to ask to the prom.
MAGA my ass, it’s MIGA..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/trump-make-israel-great-signs-pop-up-in-jerusalem-week-before-us-embassy-opening/
Our “dear Friend” Bi Bi. Way past time to quit believing Israel is our Friend”.
Before interacting with this “Wizard of Oz” character, be aware that the same person also appears to have posted as “Anon[436].” See under Mr. Derbyshire’s February 15, 2019, article comment ## 28, 42, 43, 44, 68, 122.
I forgot to add the URL to this post. Here it is.
https://scotthumor.wordpress.com/2019/03/17/israel-and-the-ethiopian-airline-tragedy/
Nice troll
As for Israel in general:
…reincarnated nazis is more applicable!
Here we go again. 🙁 This is a bookmark.
I’m half Jewish, my Dad from the Jewish side of the family, fought in World War Two, yet I see absolutely no reason to support Isreal. Isreal was and is a fraud.
don’t forget how Israel is pro homosexual, while those muslims are gonna kill our gays (our most precious resource). Biggest exporter of pornography outside of hollywitz. Based and Red Pilled!
they could call the bill The USS Liberty Memorial Bill, in homage to the brave IDF soldiers who protected Israel from the scheming spies aboard the Liberty, who were engaged in trying to embarrass our plucky little ally by listing to war crimes being committed against Egyptians during the 67 war.
When Trump recognizes Israel’s theft of the Golan Heights, he will go down in history as the peer of president Johnson, who recalled jets that were scrambled to assist the Liberty. Twice.
But alas, if Trump really wants betray America in in service to the Fiend, then he’s way behind presidents like Wilson and FDR. Who were willing to engage in world wars to bolster the devil’s own entity.
Trump, are you listening? Do you want to be just an ordinary servant of Israel like Johnson, and only sacrifice a few dozen American men here or there? Or do you want to go down in history as perhaps the greatest traitor to America and the people of the planet ever! And start a war with Russia that gets hundreds of millions of Russians and Europeans and Americans slaughtered for the greater good of Zion?!
You’d be heralded as the Second Coming!
Stephan Spielberg would make movies about you!
CNN would call you the greatest statesman since Churchill!
even John McBloodstain would honor you from the grave if he could.
You’d finally be at the same league as McBloodstain himself!
Israel’s incessant efforts to buy the U.S. government and deceive the American public on Syria have always been about the Golan Heights. Said this from Day 1. Same script as Iraq: Hitlerize the current ruler, wreck the existing nation, then partition it to “establish order” or “protect refugees/allies.”
Until this stops working, we will see more of it. Given our recent supermajority genuflections to Israel, I probably won’t live long enough to see the end of this ploy.
that’s what I thought when I read this
but then the solution is really quite obvious…
We now know that New Zealand is a hotbed of murderous racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism.
the obvious solution to this nascent neo-Nazism is to blend the evil racism out of New Zealand with cleansing admixtures. So.. I guess it’s just too obvious by now, we transport all the Palestinians to New Zealand!
The Nazis of New Zealand get blended away, and the dream of Ersatz Israel is on the march!
It’s a win/win!
Yes, indeedy. And thanks for noticing.:
PS: Commandment Numero Uno: I am the holocaust of holocausts*; the one and the only. Thou shalt not have other holocausts before me.
* Kindly ignore the fact that it’s classic victimology and utter bullshit while the real holocausts go unnoticed and unmourned or even celebrated.
PSS: Thanks, Robin for alerting me (although the opposite was your intention), that Stalin did target the Ukrainians; many, if not most, of them productive farmers of German descent. Prior to your accusation, the thought never entered my tiny little mind, but after a bit of investigation it’s hard not to conclude that. It was similar to the way that the Poles targeted the productive Germans under their authority, I believe. It seems there may be patterns to Marxist-Bolshie-Capitalist Commie behavior, but I may just be another kunspirasee theerist.
Bookmark this too.
And skirts, baggy pants, and chaps, too, while there’s a surplus of suspenders and panties. Cain’t even give ’em away, I hyear!
Dear Phil🙌!
How many times can the Zionists copy President Ronald Reagan and say, “It’s morning in America!”?
Am motivated & strengthened by your article’s extraordinary final sentence, “Good night America.” Thank you!
Linked below, & given you have spare time, is a Newsweek clip where the popular illusionist, Stephen Colbert, directly asks Tulsi Gabbard why do Steve Bannon and David Duke like her so much.
In my Scranton life, I am inclined to get very suspicious when devoted Zionist, Steve Bannon, likes a presidential candidate. (Zigh) He rings the “Homeland’s” patriotic/populist front doorbell, and enters at the Neoconservative back entrance door.
By deception, Bannon promotes the “controlled opposition” and he enables the blight of cognitive dissonance into the violated American public.
For AIPAC, the ‘mothafucker, Steve Bannon, promotes Islamophobia and as you wrote, he makes sure “Israel in return gets everything it so richly deserved.”
Thanks again Mr. G.! A truly great gift, educational historical article.
So it’s lights out, “Good night America,” and sweet dreams of mine from the 1950’s. Take heart all my Brothers and uh Sisters,🤔 from Shakespeare, Julius Caesar: “A coward dies a thousand deaths, and a gallant man dies once.”
https://www.newsweek.com/why-do-steve-bannon-and-david-duke-democrat-tulsi-gabbard-so-much-stephen-1359488
I thought the same thing.
It wasn’t the Nazis who lined up the best of Poland’s gene pool at the edge of a ditch at Katyn forest.
but I confess to a grim satisfaction from seeing Poland today in the Zionist cross hairs over Poland’s Nazi past and their eager assistance in the Hol0caust.
The Polish government is trying to deny its guilt, and the Zionists are not having it. There are lots and lots of shekels to be extorted from the anti-Semitic Poles today, but knowing how Poland took great pleasure in seeing Germany’s eternal humiliation, I admit that seeing them get a bit of the same medicine is rather satisfying at some level.
Recently it came out that Jack the Ripper was Polish! Who’d a thunk it?
And speaking of Poland’s Nazi tendencies to deny their guilt for the Holocaust, (and also their racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic refusal to accept refugees) the obvious solution is to divide the Palestinians between Poland and New Zealand.
Blending Muslims and racist Christians is the obvious solution to all the troubles there are today. And it frees up Israel to continue being that ‘shinning light unto the world’.
what a jackass.
Germans were the smartest people on the planet, that’s why Jews flocked to Germany and tried to take it over.
When they could not dominate Germany, they destroyed it.
But first, they stole as much of German genius, in person and in patents, even whole factories, as they could. Might have been the most massive looting of intellectual product in history.
Keep on demonizing “Nazis.” It’s the same as giving BiBi a BJ.
See the video Johnny Walker Read posted @45.
While you’ve been busy thumping your chest and vilifying Nazis, Israelis and its Jews who have infiltrated every single fucking technological endeavor the brains and dollars of US citizens have conceived, have been eating your lunch, then they raided your freezer and pantry.
What the fuck do you think the JCPOA was all about? It gave Jews access to Iran’s intellectual properties. And sanctions keep Iranians — some of the smartest people in the ME — from the ability to be “entrepreneurial.”
Jews brainwash American children, addle their brains with holohoaxism so that Israel can steal their lunch and their future.
wake the fuck up.
You have to give BiBi his due: he has a plan, and he’s pursuing it, systematically.
Meanwhile, Americans are proclaiming their broadmindedness: “We watch BOTH Fox and CNN.”
jeezus how did we get so stupid?
BUT more to the point: can the USA recover?
deft and adroit sir
March 1, 2019 PCHR: “Israeli Forces Wound 83 Civilians, including 23 Children, Woman, 3 Paramedics, and Journalist, In Gaza”
On Friday evening, 01 March 2019, in excessive use of force against peaceful protesters on the 49th Friday of the March of Return and Breaking the Siege, Israeli forces wounded 83 civilians, including 23 children, a woman, three paramedics, and a journalist, in eastern Gaza Strip. The injury of three of the wounded civilians was reported serious.
http://imemc.org/article/pchr-israeli-forces-wound-83-civilians-including-23-children-woman-3-paramedics-and-journalist-in-gaza/
Mar 9, 2019 AIPAC’s Open Secret, Exposed by Ilhan Omar
Meanwhile, CIA is doing what it has always done, ever since Eisenhower’s day – torpedo any diplomacy that might lessen tensions with CIA’s chosen enemies. The CIA’s SOP is invariant: IMplausibly deniable provocations to destroy trust.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/03/18/trump-cia-now-unbound-and-back-traditional-hijinks.html
Israel’s doing the same thing for an identical enemies list, but with bribes. They’re the Tongsun Park of the 21st century. Remember him? I don’t recall anybody fretting that Korea controls Congress. Back then people knew a [K]CIA bagman when they saw one.
So Israel is in lockstep with CIA. You can ask, Is Israel the henchman or the mastermind? It’s hard to tell because CIA was chartered with the power to suppress judicial review and even evidence. But we know one thing. If CIA didn’t have impunity in US law, Israel couldn’t use it as a ring in America’s nose. CIA packs or intimidates the courts (Vance blown to bits, Kessler brushed off the Palfrey case like dandruff with lots o’ threats). CIA blackmails Congress and infiltrates its staff with illegal domestic agents (ask the Songbird of Hanoi’s ventriloquist, Kramer.) CIA keeps the laser dot on the foreheads of its presidential puppet rulers. So of course the old constitutional branches are putty in Israel’s hands. They’re your fake government.
The fundamental problem is not Israel. If you nuked Israel to glass, some other absolutist scumbags would make deals with CIA and lead your country around by the nose. To stop the Zionazi fifth column you have to dismantle the criminal CIA regime.
Agree button already used.
True, and we might add, the most massive looting of intellectual personnel in history too since German scientists were kidnapped and sent to the US.
Agree button already used.
Except that the “Nazis” did not do what is alleged of them. There is no proof they did.
It’s that simple. Grow up.
http://www.codoh.com
AIPAC ie the unofficial Congress of the US rules the official Congress and the POTUS and has 4 of the 9 spots of the SCOTUS and with the FED and IRS , zionists rule the US!
Zionists are going to destroy America!
Do those Jews who are members of the Congress of the United States, who have dual citizenship, get to vote in the elections in Israel?
If so, would that not constitute outside interference in the Israeli election? Possible collusion?
Maybe they could get Mr. Mueller to investigate when he’s finished with Trump’s Russians.
The Poles created the Ashkenazis. Polish Kings invited them. It is estimated only 25000 came from the ex-Roman empire. Most were descendants of Italian mothers and Mideastern traders. For a thousand years in the Polish Lithuanian empire this tiny group intermarried solely with them themselves. Marrying solely with one’s ethnic group is called endogamy. Ashkenazis has grow in millions from this tiny group.
https://www.kveller.com/my-husband-is-my-cousin-and-other-crazy-stuff-23andme-told-me/
“When Ashkenazis take a DNA test, they are third or fourth cousins guess it shouldn’t have been a surprise to find that there were other people walking around who looked like me, talked like me, and had some of the same biological quirks that I had. After all, I have thousands of cousins in the 23andMe database alone. Between the other DNA-testing company databases and the likely millions of people who have not entered any testing program, the possibilities are endless. That’s because I actually have a genetic relationship with most of my ten million fellow Ashkenazi Jews around the world. to millions of fellow Ashkenazis. ”
Poland gave high middlemen status to the Ashkenazis. They grew to millions from a tiny group because of Polish tolerance. Ashkenazis culture learn to hone their skills in the Polish Lithuanian Commonwealth which they are using everywhere now in the world. Ashkenazis should honor Poland for allowing them to create and hone their culture for so long there and tolerant to them to multiply in such large numbers. Therefore, Poland can’t never be intimidated by Ashkenazis. US now is biggest captive of the skills they honed in the Polish Lithuanian Commonwealth.
You’d better watch out,
and better not tell,
You’d better work out what lies to sell,
A-I-PAC [to be sung by the spelling] is coming to town.
They know that they are creepy,
They know that they’re no good,
They have their loyalty meters,
They sure know how to shuffle funds!
Etc. I could easily do the whole.
All of the American ‘Christmas’ songs by Jewish ‘writers’ are vomit-worthy.
I will make an exception for most of the convicted murderer Phil Spector’s recordings on his Christmas record, and Scorcese was using them (to great effect) in Goodfellas. I always have respect for Spector for his production on the girl-group sound.
Spector’s production was removed (as far as McCartney could) by McCartney, to make Let It be Naked.
That is mainly boring, since the original, produced by Spectre is not much good. The version stripped of Spectre production, still boring.
It seems a little cheap, since Lennon was also employing Spectre for his own post-Beatles effort, it seems to be the work of Lord McCartney. It is not the fault of Spectre that most of it is crap. Strip the songs produced bare, they are boring. Leave them after Spectre production, mostly boring.
The Laibach version of the Let it Be album is far more interesting.
Closer, but not near my gen (late X, orginal def.), I liked and disliked some of the (much older than I, Ramones), but their complaints about Phil Spectre were believable, they finished a record with him, and it wasn’t interesting, they were complaining about him bringing a loaded pistol to most of the sessions, but the results were boring.
Israel, the World’s Richest Beggar.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blue_Boy
Even worse, the Nazis were blamed for what their (and “our”) enemies, the international bankers, international commies and political zionists were, and still are, doing. And there are tons of evidence to support that claim.
It really is that simple, but too many are too lazy to do their homework.
Since so many have been irritated by this post, I think I’ll post it yet again, and the trolls can just shuddup about it.:
And Wally, since you’re such an appreciative student of “ancient” history which is still relevant today, this is just for you.:
“Power of Being a Victim”
Well done!
We are an occupied nation. Giraldi mentions Sigal Mandelker, an Israeli, holding a longterm position at ‘our’ Treasury as the Under Sec. For (I like that part) Terror and Financial Intelligence.
Some of you may have noticed the story out the last couple of days about the top Israeli banks settling a money laundering/fraud issue with the US by sending $1BN to said Treasury as their way of saying ‘sorry’ for ‘decades’ (understatement) of helping American Jews avoid paying taxes.
Notice none of the fraud fines get far beyond treasury. In any case, the actual victims, the American people, never get squat. Now I wonder if this office of the treasury ever used any of its financial intelligence to notice the wholesale looting of this country, as America gets poorer and Israel gets richer.
Another fine article by Mr. Giraldi. But does change ever come? Our congress is an Auction House, and Jews are the slave masters. Washington is committing treason against the American people. Where are the alphabet agencies to stop it? Bought off like the rest, I suppose.
and to think I used to like Poland and the Poles
perhaps not intimidated, but the (((NKVD officers))) at Katyn, weren’t trying to intimidate those Poles, they had something else in mind.
I know some Polish (Ashkenazi) Jews, and with the exception of the Zionist patriarch, they’re fine people.
I don’t know if there’s something in the DNA of Ashkenazi that so often makes them irreconcilable with Gentiles, or if it’s the vile supremacist tribalism of their religion that ruins their souls.
I suspect it’s the religion. Spain didn’t have its gates opened to African invasion by Ashkenazis, but by Sephardic Jews. There seems to be something about the Jewish religion that depraves Jews into supremacists- and then causes them to hate (especially white) Gentiles with a genocidal fanaticism.
I guess when you’re indoctrinated from childhood that your tribe is the only that matters, and that all the other tribes were put here by god to serve you as slaves, then when you’re not raping or genociding them, to the grim satisfaction of your pig god, that when you see a tall, blonde German, or Pole standing there, with their superior culture and achievements, it rankles something deep in their supremacist id, and forces them to come to terms with their whole would view being a preposterous absurdity. Better to kill the tall, proud blonde man and woman there, then accept that perhaps they (obviously) weren’t created by your pig god as your slaves.
I guess that’s why their vile religion demands that they ‘kill the best of the Gentiles’. Better to kill them then have them as constant reminders that Jews are not chosen by anyone but themselves.
Tell us how you really feel.
I agree with your comment, but suddenly, after reading Giraldi’s latest, I feel very old and tired. I’m beginning to think, more and more each day, why the hell bother even following this shite. His closing is so fitting: “Goodnight America.” May the destruction of the Evil Empire (Israel and its puppet the US) come soon.
If anyone still believes that the unemployment rate in the US is only 4.4% they are clueless beyond belief. Millions of working age men have been out of work for years and are no longer counted in the stats. You will find them collecting SSDI after their UC has run out. No other country in the world has such a high rate of so-called disabled men. I used to condemn them, now I think they’re smart.
Grace Poole asked this overwhelming question: “BUT more to the point: can the USA recover?”
No, Grace. The ZUS is simply not equipped with a recovery room.
As you know, the “USA” was made host to the Zionist Vampire Squid. The population consumerized, was gradually divided, conquered during 9/11 aftermath, and killed by the mighty ideological & financial resources of international Jewry.
(Note: The mob-shouts extolling “USA!, USA! the Exceptional USA!,” is a Zio-engineered delusion, and such naturally becomes an existential threat to the planet)
Subsequently, the only opportunity for national “restoration” at hand starts on an individual level of awareness and🙏 political growth thereof.
Doubtless, a percentage (?) of patriotic America are likely committed to the ideal that our country is a savable life, and the “Homeland” must be liberated.
Nonetheless, and despite perpetual outflow of news “spin,” the proprietors of our Jewish Corporate Media know such potentially troublesome fact as above, & any attempts to organizationally overthrow Israeli rule are monitored, and the primary voices shall be extinguished.
So t-Rump’s phoney call to MAGA must be reversed by an individual (“Common Sense”) recognition that the Zio president is lying. As expected, AIPAC now prepares controlled-opposition candidates who will again violate the trust of voters.
As it is, it’s like P.G. profoundly wrote, “Good night America.” Again, and to all my U.R. Brothers & Sisters, I recall the inspirational words of Julius Caesar, “A coward dies a thousand deaths, but a gallant man dies but once.”*
So let’s get behind the gallant Philip Giraldi while doing so remains possible in the ZUS?
Thank you! Violate my view as you please?
* William Shakespeare. And doubtless, we have systemic installations of high-level Zio Brutus’s.
I’ve read a lot of your comments and agreed with many
But saying your a “follower of christ” based on “book of revelations” and “Nostradamus” puts you firmly in Class Nutcase.
Revelations & Nostradamus are to “following Jesus” what Krazy Kat cartoons are to Dostoevsky.
your not a serious person
you mite be closer to “christian zionists and all their stupidity”
come back when you’ve reformatted your brain.
Ignore Willie, he’s just another Israeli Jew.
Every Polish person I know HATES the jews, having had to live under them during communism.
I know quite a few Polish people. Not one has any affinity or trust of jews.
“Jack the Ripper” was a Polish JEW. Maybe some of the old jewish “blood rituals” played a part in his attacks…
You forget the “biggie”–the deliberate Israeli “act of war” against the USA with the attack on the USS Liberty (GTR-5) on 8 June 1967. 34 Americans murdered and 173 wounded. This attack still hasn’t been resolved, to this day…
Republican Party rodents such as Donald Adelson Trump and Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Democrat Party rats such as Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
The Republican Party hosts the evil scum in the Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction. The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the GOP wants to continue to use the US military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel.
The Democrat Party hosts the rancid harpies in the Humanitarian Interventionist faction. The Humanitarian Interventionist harpies want to continue to use the US military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel.
Humanitarian Interventionists Are Neo-Conservatives; Neo-Conservatives Are Humanitarian Interventionists.
Tweets from 2015:
Well said.
Mr. Giraldi I agree with what you say. But you are preaching to the choir. It appears way too many White US citizens are stupid and don’t care what is happening, other than Dancing With The Stars and other TV tripe. Americans want to entertained not informed. It is very discouraging.
“It’s not a battle for ‘Jewish self-determination’ but an endless exercise in vicious oppression. It’s about as morally edifying as the Nazi occupation of Poland.”
— Correct. No wonder that Talmudists and Zionists hate viscerally the decent, ethical and courageous Jews, whether Spinoza or Arendt or Marek Edelman:
Adam Green is a Yid-Khazar, enemy of the West.
FTFY, Hasbara inbreed.
but they hate (and envy and resent) Germans even more.
The Polish authorities have known all along that the ‘gas chamber’ hoax at Auschwitz was all bullshit. But they loved seeing Germany’s face mashed into the shit, because they’ve always envied the Germans, and there is no hatred of this world than the hatred born of envy.
So they piled on, and heaped opprobrium on Germany all those decades, all while knowing it was all bullshit. I suspect they even hated the Germans for liberating those parts of Poland from the tender mercies of the Soviet NKVD. Because even as the Soviets where genociding the best of the Polish people, being liberated by Germans was even more hurtful to their pride.
I like Poles, (and Russians and other Slavs), but I despise the way they all blamed Germany for a war that Germany did not want, but had forced on it by the Fiend. Had the Bolsheviks not taken over Russia, and menaced Germany, there would never have been any Nazis, who were a survival response to the genocidal ((Bolsheviks)).
So now that Poland is getting the ((treatment)) from the Shoah business, for me there’s a bit of Karma there.
In a way I agree.
The Jewish fifth column is advancing rapidly on the US, not sure how long it will take them to get to the end goal. They already control the government and media, much of our financial sectors, already have been semi successful in dismantling the Constitution’s free speech guarantee.
Yet they keep on…. how much more control do they need….and for what?
What will they do with total control?
Will they impose nazi like restriction on gentiles for not saving them from Hitler?
Toss what few gentiles remain in our universities out of academia, out of government, all few gentiles that remain out of media, totally censor the net, restrict what occupations gentiles can pursue,…..?
Given how much they hate gentiles its not too impossible to consider.
Hopefully they speed up their conquest and reach their end goal soon so the real, most needed war can start here in the US.
Europe has a long, long history with Jews, they have experienced the “Jewish Problem” for centuries.
America is now getting its experience with Jews.
the only reason I’m aware of the story is because I followed a link from Drudge.
It mentioned that he was Polish, but nothing about him being a Jew.
I suspect that most people will come away from this new revelation about the Ripper’s identity with the vague knowledge that he was Polish. Few people generally care to research issues like that beyond the headlines.
(btw, I’ve always more or less assumed the Ripper was Jewish, due to the M.O. and what must be the motivation).
As is this “cowboy” dude – and the host of other “I-am-not-a-jew” deceivers.
I don’t know what the big deal is.
AIPAC has no influence on our government.
Hell most people have never even heard of AIPAC.
Everyone knows that jews are powerless victims.
They have no influence at all.
Stop with the conspiracy theories.
Apollo 11 established that our Germans were better than the USSR Germans.
The State Department held a briefing for faith based media only….in advance of Pompeo ME trip. Easy to see this is to gin up support among Evangelicals for Kushners Palestine Israel plan..in Israel’s favor naturally.
Pompeo: All faiths will have ‘something to say’ on forthcoming peace plan
https://religionnews.com/2019/03/19/pompeo-all-faiths-will-have-something-to-say-on-forthcoming-peace-plan/
We know what means.
”The State Department on Monday said it would not be distributing a transcript or list of attendees from a briefing call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held that evening — a call from which the department’s press corps was excluded and only “faith-based media” allowed”
”John Kirby, a former State Department spokesperson and CNN analyst, explains that the State Department’s “faith-based media” only briefing was “inappropriate and irresponsible.”
Kirby told CNN that “it is typical practice that any on the recorded interview in which a Cabinet official participates is transcribed and published at the earliest appropriate opportunity.” Kirby added: These officials are public servants. What they say — in its entirety — is inherently of public interest. It’s inappropriate and irresponsible not to observe that obligation
The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a national state/church watchdog, has also filed a formal Freedom of Information Act request to obtain public records related to the event.”
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/434664-state-department-blocks-reporters-from-pompeo-briefing-with-faith
I hear Bibbi is gonna do a vrentwiliquist act with Linsay Graham sitting on his lap screaming “Antisemitism!!” And singing the theme song
From “Jalopies 4 Jews!!” A/k/a kars4 kids Good Times!
Renfro, I don’t call you a simpleton who can’t consider more than one factor at a time, so don’t call me a troll.
Go ahead, find me some daylight between CIA and Mossad. Israel steals a third of US nuclear pits and CIA’s like, ‘Uh, I dunno.’ Israel sinks a fucking US Navy ship and CIA’s like ‘Uh, er, too bad.’ They obviously do not give a rat’s. Israel blows up the WTC and CIA’s like, ‘Ooh, lemme help!’ They let that hairy bezoar Pollard go, for chrissake, and he sold all their secrets to the Russians. CIA’s the Jewiest agency in your whole shit government – there’s nothing they won’t take from Jew State Jews.
Used to be that they would be covert about their treason on behalf of Israel. Now they don’t even care to hide it. It is like a “whatcha gonna do about it?” posture.
Simmering kettles eventually boil.
I can just see those dimwits sitting at computers counting the minutes, seconds, waiting for a new Unz Review article to appear.
https://i1.wp.com/israelpalestinenews.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Screen-Shot-2018-03-01-at-11.48.04-AM.png?resize=728%2C356&ssl=1
How Israel and Its Partisans Work to Censor the Internet: http://www.unz.com/article/how-israel-and-its-partisans-work-to-censor-the-internet/?highlight=wikipedia
“don’t forget how Israel is pro homosexual”
Yep, here’s why:
Jews more than twice as likely to be gay, lesbian : http://akinokure.blogspot.com.au/2012/07/jews-more-than-twice-as-likely-to-be.html
Carol Alt established that our Prussians are better than Prussian Prussians.
Trump won the presidency by getting the German Americans in the Great Lakes states to vote for him.
It’s OKAY to be German.
If there are many Anglo-Celtic Southern evangelicals who put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States, then there must be many German Americans in the Great Lakes states who are highly wary and skeptical of the endless overseas war that the American Empire is engaged in.
Logical sentence construction goes out the window when ZOGPAC comes to Swamp City DC.
Some wag on the internet made a good case that German American women voters in the Great Lakes states were angry about all the endless overseas wars for Israel so they voted for Trump.
Let us remember that Trump was the candidate who pledged relief from the endless overseas war promoted by the likes of warmonger Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton was a big backer of the Iraq War debacle pushed by George W Bush and the Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the GOP.
Immigration and war skepticism and an America First trade policy and German Americans in the Great Lakes states put Trump in the White House.
Florida was Anglo-Celt Floridians and snowbirds from the Great Lakes states and Northeast that went for Trump.
Update to the State Dept faith based only call.
”While it was not clear which outlets were part of the call, questions were asked by Religion News Service, Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Algemeiner, World Magazine & The Leaven, newspaper of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City. America Magazine also participated in call.
Who they are —-
Algemeiner.com is a Jewish & Israel News site.
World is a biweekly Christian news magazine, published in the United States by Marvin Olasky
Jewish Telegraphic Agency is a newspaper.
Religion News Service is Evangelical
The Leaven is a Catholic group
America Magazine is a Jesuit outfit.
Odd that they would include Catholics—must be going to offer them something in Israel/Palestine plan if they will support it.
Who is Shira? Or do you mean “Sharia”? Sharia is very much for separation of church and state, or just plain anti church, but it is anti separation of mosque and state. For you the mosque is the same as the church, is it?
It sure as heck will affect the future in the long term. Let’s apply your analysis to the modern democratic state that is the U.S. Moishe’s comment (#13) is right on the money. The hypocrisy of Jews who support an ethnostate in Israel but nation-killing open border in the U.S. is astonishing.
Israel is already an apartheid state. That’s obviously the way to go instead of this mad pursuit of ethnic inundation with results decided purely by fecundity and, hence, numbers. No, whites all have to pretend that our culture is just garbage. But the Benjamins say, ethnic and racial obliteration for whites in our own country.
There’s tons of dollars given to “that shitty little country” other than for buying bombs.
In fact Israel would barely last a month without the massive & constant amounts of US taxpayers cash.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel, Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers. : http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
It was even worse than that. See my comment # 75, below.
Wrong. They’ve already destroyed it; done deal, nothing of much value left.
Great respect for renfro, but AGREE w/ Epstein: CIA was a Jewish creation from the get-go.
Base this on Benjamin Ginsberg’s “How the Jews Defeated Hitler.” Ginsberg lists all the US institutions / media, churches, and persons Jews in USA had drawn to their side; “Wild Bill” Donovan, who created OSS, was at the front of the line.
https://www.jewishbookcouncil.org/book/how-the-jews-defeated-hitler-exploding-the-myth-of-jewish-passivity-in-the-face-of-nazism
OSS morphed into CIA; the spy agency was built on the model of British spy agencies and Britain was fully compromised by zionist Jews.
Cora Sol Goldstein only implies Jewish domination of CIA in “Capturing the German Eye.” Goldstein bemoans the “antisemitism” of US military (she footnotes Bendersky, The “Jewish Threat:” Anti-Semitic Politics of the U.S. Army, https://networks.h-net.org/node/2645/reviews/4140/goldin-bendersky-jewish-threat-anti-semitic-politics-us-army
she states that US military and congressional leaders were not fully on board with the type of psychological warfare (((some))) sought to — and did — mete out to Germans; and she suggests/implies that OSS – CIA took up the slack, working around and behind the wishes and bureaucratic structures of military, not infrequently getting private financing to carry out their “de-Nazification” , Jewish-revenge-fantasy schemes.
Nice bait
Guys, is this dude serious?
Not that odd that Catholics, esp. Jesuits, would be included: the Vatican and Jesuits have been compromised since WWII iirc when Fr. Walsh of Georgetown was the only hold-out against FDR’s drumbeat for war. FDR called him in, offered to make Georgetown U. the seat of foreign policy/diplomacy education, Walsh bent over.
Subornation intensified w/ Vatican II: Jews bought off several high-ranking clerics who were advisors to Vat II discussions — most of them Jesuits. They twisted Vat II to Jewish demands, distorting the Church for the next two or three generations.
The sex scandals are the Church’s own sins, but Jews have been Rupenstiltskin, turning that straw into Jewish gelt.
Finally, neoconservatives have almost full control of Vatican finances: Juan Zarate, charter member of Stuart Levey’s hit squad that enforced sanctions on Iran by blackmailing, shaking down any and every international bank & corporation that did business w/ Iran, is now at the right hand of Pope Francis, his “advisor” in “reforming” Vatican banking practices.
The Vatican, and thereby Roman Catholicism, is a severely compromised entity, subservient (for the time being) to Jewish zionist demands.
I like to place hope in what Jones cites as Hegelian “cunning of history,” that God is the master of history and can turn the evil deeds of the “fiend” into Good for the People of God.
Pray the Rosary!
Jews have Esther.
Catholics have Mary, Queen of Heaven and Earth
Listen …blaming everything on the CIA is simple minded.
You do realize dont you that the CIA has been just as infiltrated by Jews for Israel as congress has.
That doesnt mean the entire CIA is corrupt.
You do realize also don’t you that any CIA operation outside of intelligence gathering which is all it is authorized to do….has to be ordered the President
You dont remember that Iran Contra was labeled a rouge operation ?….and Reagan , unlike North and others , got out scot free because he claimed he knew nothing about it.
The CIA didnt let Pollard go….Obama released him in 2015……. Clinton rejected releasing Pollard in part because of the threat of revolt from spy officials who already had a strained relationship with the White House.
CIA Director George Tenet and others before him had threatened to resign if he was released.
The only CIA person who wanted Pollard released was former CIA director James Woolsey.who was fired by Clinton. Woolsey was and is a total Neo Jew tool for Israel.
Jews have infiltrated the CIA but that doesnt mean the CIA is in bed with Mossad.
I usually ignore you guys with a disclaimer after your names but to this one I must reply.
You twisted the meaning of my post as much as you’re twisted in your mind.
Now go away ‘twisted sister’.
i·ro·ny1
/ˈīrənē/
noun
the expression of one’s meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect.
““Don’t go overboard with the gratitude,” he rejoined with heavy irony”
synonyms: sarcasm, sardonicism, dryness, causticity, sharpness, acerbity, acid, bitterness, trenchancy, mordancy, cynicism;
a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often amusing as a result.
synonyms: paradox, paradoxical nature, incongruity, incongruousness, peculiarity
“the irony of the situation hit her”
a literary technique, originally used in Greek tragedy, by which the full significance of a character’s words or actions are clear to the audience or reader although unknown to the character.
Are you speaking of influence, or staffing? Because Jews actually sit at most every important desk in DIA, for decades. But as for influence, ask Karen Kwiatkowski how the Israelis stride the halls of the Pentagon unescorted. And you can’t get more Israel-influenced than Congress.
To your point (“CIA blackmails Congress and infiltrates its staff with illegal domestic agents ..”), it’s AIPAC policy to have a loyal (to Israel) staffer in every office on The Hill. So the question might be, how often are the CIA mole and the AIPAC sayanim the same persons?
This Friday is the annual anti-AIPAC conference, THE ISRAEL LOBBY & AMERICAN POLICY CONFERENCE 2019, https://israellobbyandamericanpolicy.org/
I believe it was M.J. Rosenberg who exposed the congressional staffing with AIPAC moles at a prior conference. I can’t find it now, (perhaps it was in the Q&A), but his references to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ fear of the Lobby are timely.
Former AIPAC employee MJ Rosenberg: Is it all about the money?
Guy, do you understand sarcasm?
“What will they do with total control?”
Same thing they did to Russia 1917-1989. Torture, rape and murder dozens of millions. Demolish all Christian churches and schools. Force another Holodomor on the recalcitrant.
My list is certainly incomplete . . .
As I say. Israel has a right to exist. They have a right to self defense. But should be held accountable for crossing the line.
AIPAC conferences are like Palestinian-hunting, a ritual much like fox-hunting.
It’s a blood sacrifice ritual of shoring up Jewish supremacism and reinforcing goy loyalty to it.
Though people at the conference don’t specifically badmouth Palestinians, the recurrent and relentless theme is WE MUST SUPPORT ZIONIST SUPREMACISM(and use US military as attack dogs against other nations/peoples hated by Jews).
It’s almost like Zionist globalists releasing a Palestinian mother and child a field or forest and release all these cuck-dogs to chase after them to punch them, beat them, whip them, tear them limb from limb, and burn them.
Granted, Palestinians remain invisible in this blood hunt. Jews know that if they discuss the issue of Jews-and-Palestinians at the Conference, it will be a Goliath-beats-up-David affair. Sympathy will be with the Palestinians. So instead, Jews kvetch about Iran and ‘white supremacism’ as misdirection while sending their cuck-goy-dogs to chase after Palestinians and tear them limb from limb. Code-words are used to describe Palestinians as ‘threats’ and ‘danger’ to Israel even though Israel continues to occupy West Bank and denies the true history of the destruction of Palestine.
It’s the only way Jews can be sure of white loyalty. By making whites directly complicit in the oppression and murder of Palestinians, the blood ritual bonds Jewish masters and white goyim, just like the fox hunt bonds the human riders and the dogs.
How funny you think the CIA is Jewish while the Jews are always accusing it of being anti Jewish.
https://www.commentarymagazine.com/anti-semitism/the-cia-roots-of-bds/
”Congressmen William Fitts Ryan and Benjamin Rosenthal, both New York Democrats, this weekend condemned the support of an anti-Israel organization by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. The Congressmen cited authoritative reports to the effect that the CIA has financed the American Friends of the Middle East, (AFME) a pro-Arab, anti-Israel propaganda front. They called for an investigation by President Johnson.
#121 was meant as reply to this. (I don’t get the “troll” bit , either. And what is a nuclear pit?)
yuck.
listened to as much of Rosenberg as I could stomach.
was he confused as to what conference he was attending? he sounds like an AIPAC apologist.
What Koch Brothers do is worlds apart from what AIPAC does: at least Koch is playing on the American team; AIPAC does what it does in the interests of a foreign government.
M J’s white-washing of Barney Frank was similarly disgusting: as I recall, it was Frank who, in the face of 800,000 phone calls opposing the bank bailout in 2008, called for a recess for Jewish holidays, and upon return, turned the vote precisely the other way.
Rosenberg’s performance/ this video did not do a lot to assure me that the “anti-AIPAC” conference is worth my time/attention.
Why on earth do you read Jewish authors? Have you not learned 90% of their writings are to portray Jews as heroes or brilliant or victims and so on?
I have exhausted myself correcting their lies/inaccuracies’ and being the fact checker ..so I am not going to spend a lot of time on this.
Believe whatever you want to but the fact is CIA Mossad cooperation didn’t begin until
James Angleton (CIA agent who later went to prison as a spy) initiated it.
This will give you a short overview:
https://www.wrmea.org/018-may/ia-and-mossad-tradeoffs-in-the-formation-of-the-u.s.-israel-strategic-relationship.html
Had the privilege of hearing a speech by Dr. James C. Cobey, MD, physician, orthopedic specialist, and Founder of Health Volunteers Overseas. https://hvousa.org/whoweare/our-history/
Cobey has volunteered his time and skills to reconstruct the shattered limbs of Palestinians who have been attacked by Israelis.
Near the conclusion of his talk, a member of the audience declared, “Israel has a right to exist!”
Cobey.said,
Tying Judaism to Christianity was a clever trick used by the jews to “cement” their claim to the “land of Israel” and of the covenant, to which I reply, “God is not a real estate agent”.
Jews rejected the covenant when they murdered Jesus Christ. Their covenant with God was then “null and void”.
It is the flawed Schofield translation of the Bible that elevated jews to the status of Christianity’s “elder brothers”, which was then reinforced by the Catholic (flawed) “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” in the 1960s.
I cringe when I hear well-meaning people talk about out judeo-Christian heritage.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments, nothing more.
The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status, not true of judaism.
Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock-subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II ecumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ’s murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. How can Christians have the same values as the Jews; the very people who denounced and betrayed the founder of Christianity, Jesus Christ, and call for his execution (by others, of course, that is the Jewish way). It makes absolutely no sense at all. Jews have no respect for Christianity, for Jesus Christ or Mary, his mother, who are both honored as Prophets in Islam, but instead, Jews spit on hearing their names and do the same while passing a Christian of any kind or a Christian Church in Israel. They have no respect for Christians or any other religion.
It is time the Jewish lobbies and the American Government leaders as well as the evangelical Christian leaders who mislead the poor American young into joining the military and believing that they are doing something for God and Christianity by fighting Israel’s wars were named, shamed and arrested and tried for treason.
Your comment:
“Israel has a right to exist. They have a right to self defense. But should be held accountable for crossing the line” is correct, as long as they do not get American taxpayer dollars or use American “muscle” to invade other middle eastern countries…
Renfro: “any CIA operation outside of intelligence gathering which is all it is authorized to do….has to be ordered the President”
That’s the most adorable dewy-eyed naivete I’ve ever heard. Or else it’s brainwashed Langley bullshit. When exactly did Eisenhower authorize the C-118 and U2 flights that sunk the disarmament summit with Krushchev? You act like you’re utterly ignorant of anything Prouty ever wrote, and that can’t be. Do you actually believe Obama authorized CIA’s blindingly obvious H1N1 multiple-release biowarfare experiment as a total presidential nube?
Of course Reagan didn’t know what was going on. Reagan ceased to run the country when Bush shot him. Do you actually purport to be ignorant of Operation Nine Lives?
https://www.voltairenet.org/article164191.html
And DCI Bush pardoned everyone who mattered. Do you claim not to know that?
Surely you know Obama worked for CIA proprietary BIC, and went to Pakistan for falcon hunting with its future acting president as a wet-behind-the-ears intern? Obama worked for CIA. He was CIA’s choice for puppet ruler. Nonetheless, any time he made a false move CIA threatened his trembling ass – remember when the poor bastard tried to investigate torture?
And Woolsey, you say, was the only CIA guy in the Israeli fifth-column. But he was the frickin DCI. He was in charge. So Israel didn’t need anybody else, did they? Thanks for proving my point that having a lawless agency with impunity makes it easier to control the country.
Renfro, what is with you? Does your nephew work for them as a receptionist or something, or did your kid go to cyber-security summer camp, or what? CIA is chartered as a criminal enterprise with impunity. You can look it up. The DCI has a get-out-of-jail-free card. Several, in fact. CIA runs your country because they can kill you or torture you or pimp out your kids and get away with it. The DCI is a torturer, a criminal in universal jurisdiction.
Sure I do. But it’s the Internet, and you can literally never be sure
Why does Israel have a right to exist?
Be specific.
Israel does not have a right to exist on the land of others
Your point being – apart from suggesting that anonymous [340] is sharp as a tack?
And who else is anonymous [340]?
hmmm….Americans support jews? this is rapidly changing as more and more Americans realize they’ve been fed jew lies since forever
Renfro is right on here.
Israel’s ‘right to exist’ has no legal meaning. It’s Talmudist goobledygook from the hasbara vermin. Israel is a sovereign state if and only if it fulfills its responsibility. The state of Israel has forfeited its responsibility with crimes against humanity and peace. So the state of Israel is legally subject to international intervention to protect peoples under its control in accordance with the three pillars of R2P. The international community has erga omnes responsibility to protect Palestinian and Arab indigenous peoples from Israeli extermination and aggression. That can mean collective use of force subject to the UN Charter. Syria, Iran, Turkey, and Hezbollah say so. Hasbarabots won’t.
Anyone caught using Israel’s psycho-linguistic programming doubletalk like ‘right to exist’ needs to prove that they’re not a paid hasbara shill. So elite comm, is Israel in compliance with its sovereign responsibilities or not? Substantiate your answer in terms of Israel’s legal commitments from the official source below.
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Countries/MENARegion/Pages/ILIndex.aspx
Kushner peace plan urged Palestinian-Jordanian-Saudi land swap — book
Vicky Ward writes that Trump was reluctant to meet Netanyahu at first, but the two forged a close bond in 2016 as the PM delivered a 2-hour ‘masterclass’ to the candidate
https://www.timesofisrael.com/kushner-peace-plan-urged-palestinian-jordanian-saudi-land-swap-book/
Funny, Israel was created by the globalist/internationalist led UN which has, because of it’s defense of Palestinians, been ridiculed/attacked by the globalist internationalists Zionists ever since. The hypocricy.
Israel, the most artificial of nation states on earth.
Israel is the problem, Palestine is the solution.
Let’s not forget about the Christians of these countries. Plenty of Palestinians, especially the better-educated, are Christian. The same applies to all the neighbouring countries that the Jews (that is what everyone calls them in Arabic countries) have repeatedly attacked and demolished.
Egypt has perhaps 8 million Chrisitians. I mean real Christians – not the ones who worship the Talmud.
The only country in the Middle East that calls the occupiers of Palestine “Israelis” in common parlance is Iran – in deference to their own local Jews. The Iranian parliament has reserved seats for Jews, Armenians, Zoroastrians and Assyrians.
“Iran’s Jewish community is the largest in the Mideast outside Israel – and feels safe and respected”
https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/world/inside-iran/2018/08/29/iran-jewish-population-islamic-state/886790002/
“Iranian Parliament religious minority reserved seats”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iranian_Parliament_religious_minority_reserved_seats
Thanks for pointing to the talk on James Angleton; very informative. (Also put my chores back by half a day as I listened to) a second WRMEA talk, Prof. Kirk James Beattie and a detailed description of how AIPAC goes about its business of lobbying congress. Beattie interviewed over 130 congressional staffers; every single one of them said, “AIPAC is the 800 pound gorilla.” No other lobby comes close.
Grant Smith’s organization does tremendous work, so without rescinding the assessment that M J Rosenberg was a clunker, the Annual Anti-AIPAC meeting is heartily endorsed.
Why read books by Jewish authors?
You’re probably aware of Jeff Gates’ work on “zionism” as a “transgenerational criminal gang.”
A characteristic of gangs is that after they’ve pulled off a job or a hit, they have to brag. Books by Jewish authors fit that model, and if you know back story, are almost confessions. I was thinking of you when I read the review of the Bendersky book about how much US military leaders hated Jews and especially zionists.
https://networks.h-net.org/node/2645/reviews/4140/goldin-bendersky-jewish-threat-anti-semitic-politics-us-army
Zionized French government versus France of Yellow Vests: http://thesaker.is/inside-the-yellow-vests-what-the-western-media-will-not-report/
“Zionist rat of France, Bernard-Henri Lévy:” https://terrasantalibera.wordpress.com/2014/02/28/zionist-rat-of-france-bernard-henri-levy-welcome-speech-to-the-euro-fanatics-of-kiev-into-the-eu-rusfra-videoengtranscription/
Bernard Kouchner, a self-proclaimed “double Jew:” https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2016/01/27/kouchners-rage-portrait-of-a-warmonger-and-immigrationist/
http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2018/08/27/inside-the-humanitarian-regime-change-network-exploiting-jo-coxs-death/
so sweet the way you tie it all together into a little knot, not one loop hole. Do the Jews kill christian children and put it in their passover matzah. Coming up Passover, should I send you some Matzah. Sorry to engage, but these threads crack me up in their sublime answer to all their questions, like no one else has any answers. It is just so low IQ.
Do you know how many Christians have been murdered in Africa in the last 3 weeks by Muslims. Yeah Muslims.
Yes. Jews in medieval Poland were often exploitative middlemen, fuedal landlords. The Polish nobility and clergy richly deserved to be sacked by the peasantry, but that doesn’t change the nature of much Polish-Jewish history.
http://www.culturewars.com/2003/RevolutionaryJew.html
Hitler made the Poles a very good offer, they should have accepted it. They had no one to blame but themselves for the consequences of their foolishness and Great Power delusions (and sure, the British guarantee was completely misguided).
Sorry—you are too far gone to respond to.
True…..and often they brag about things they haven’t even done….lol.
And I am in sympathy with that sentiment. They should abide by the borders
Kuhner’s peace plan will go no where…..King Salman has taken some of the reins from his son, MbS, who the Jews were counting on to push the plan on the Palestines. The King has said there will be No relations with Israel unless the occupation is ended.
Jordon has now also aligned with Palestine. Qatar is providing money to keep the PLO going.
Egpyt’s dictator/president Sisi will support the US, as the 1.2 billion we give Egypt is all that keeps him in office.
We should soon see what side other countries will join.
A NOBEL for AIPAC’s Irwin Cotler:
HE gave the OK for the no-fly zone in Libya, an ACT of WAR that led to the DESTRUCTION of LIBYA =
Schools bombed;
University bombed;
Great Man Made River destroyed;
More than 1 million Libyans displaced, thousands dead
A NOBEL prize for a WAR CRIMINAL?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbw066M-Htk&feature=youtu.be
Canadian Apologist for Israeli War Crimes Nominated for Peace Prize
”Hypocrisy, lying, disdain for the victims of ‘our’ policies and other forms of rot run deep in Canadian political culture.
The latest example is former prime minister Paul Martin nominating Irwin Cotler for the Nobel Peace Prize, which has been applauded by the likes of Bernie Farber, Michael Levitt and Anthony Housefather.
This supposed promoter of peace and former Liberal justice minister has devoted much of his life to defending Israeli violence and has recently promoted war on Iran and regime change in Venezuela.”
https://ahtribune.com/world/americas/canada/2942-irwin-cotler.html
Blacks are savages anyways, so it’s hardly a matter of religion anyways. Also, sweet deflection. Everything he said is right. I would tell you to stop with the Hasbara, but I know you won’t. After all, the shekels won’t earn themselvse.
P.S: Do you get paid by the post or by the hour?
Metzitzah B’peh. Begin with ceasing, desisting and stopping the paedophlia practice that clearly has made insanity the norm.
Ahh Irwin Cotler, that old hag. Our country is a wreck. I feel so sad for all the Libyans, I really do. I have sent money to you guys( I presume you are Libyan), I have sent letters to my politicians, but of course it was of no use. Alas, Zionism is a cancer that runs deep, and simply speaking to your MPP will not change the fact of the matter. My heartfelt condolences to you and your peoples.
AIPAC’s ”Cotler’s human rights credentials are a sham. He is a vicious anti-Palestinian who aggressively criticizes enemy states such as Venezuela, China, Russia and Iran while largely ignoring rights violations committed by Canada and the US.
For those appalled by the idea of Cotler receiving the Nobel Peace Prize Iranian-Canadian activist Mehdi Samadian has created a petition titled “Irwin Cotler does not deserve nomination for Nobel Peace Prize.”
Canadian Apologist for Israeli War Crimes Nominated for Peace Prize
https://ahtribune.com/world/americas/canada/2942-irwin-cotler.html
”Like a Canadian version of Alan Dershowitz, Cotler reflexively rushes out in Israel’s defense whenever it is accused of committing atrocities against Palestinians.
“
2/2 Regret Canadian Government statement’s lack of express condemnation of repressive terror group Hamas’ violence against Palestinian people, and violations of International Humanitarian Law.
— Irwin Cotler (@IrwinCotler) May 25, 2018
AIPAC’s ”Cotler has also served as a legal advocate for Leopoldo Lopez, the imprisoned right-wing coup leader and orchestrator of Venezuela’s violent guarimbas. Sparing no opportunity for hyperbole, he used his time on the panel to accuse Venezuela’s government of carrying out the worst humanitarian crisis in the history of Latin America.”
Max Blumenthal Grills OAS Panel on Venezuela’s “Crimes Against Humanity”
An OAS panel featured condemnations of Venezuela’s human rights violations by one of the world’s most prominent defenders of Israeli atrocities.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/max-blumenthal-grills-oas-panel-on-venezuelas-crimes-against-humanity/243023/
How do you know this? Inside info.
King Salman has dementia, and I think it is a good idea to make Jordan the State of Palestine.
Thank you scholar.
In addition the consensus among international law experts says there is no ‘right of a state to exist’ in international law.
”It would therefore seem necessary to weigh and consider these fundamental postulates of international law; namely, the “right” of a State to existence, independence, sovereignty, and equality. When it is asserted that a State has the “right” to exist, it can hardly mean that all existing States have the right; the Barbary pirates, Morocco, Persia, for example. If a State deteriorates in its domestic life, and becomes incapable of maintaining a political organization, it may require something of the nature of a protectorate or an international receivership, as in the case of Persia. If it misbehaves in such a way as to become a menace to the welfare of other nations, it will deserve either restraint of its freedom or actual extinction as a separate nation. Society does not guarantee to the individual any legal or moral right to exist. It protects him from assassination but does not allow him to continue to exist if he is a menace to the community as a whole. His right is not “absolute”: it is a qualified right. And so it must be with nations: they have no “absolute right” of existence. Nor does this “right” to exist imply the maintenance of a sacred status quo. Though great respect is due the established order of things to avoid uncertainty and unrest, there is no possibility of perpetuating under the name of law an iniquitous RIGHTS OF STATES status quo created after the manner of the Congress of Vienna.
https://digitalcommons.law.yale.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=http://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=15&ved=2ahUKEwjt6sbn5I_hAhUDLqwKHeKEB9gQFjAOegQICBAC&url=http%3A%2F%2Fdigitalcommons.law.yale.edu%2Fcgi%2Fviewcontent.cgi%3Farticle%3D2520%26context%3Dylj&usg=AOvVaw2HlRZ-0O9wWYq5-mvyL1xn&httpsredir=1&article=2520&context=ylj
Egypt is also a Saudi puppet with all that money, and all that Sunni influence
…..and so it rolls on . . . . .
from Finian Cunningham –
Oil profits grease Trump administration’s move to recognize Israeli annexation of Golan
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/454231-golan-heights-oil-recognise/
from James O’Neill –
Israel and the Golan Heights: A Wider Geopolitical Game
https://dissidentvoice.org/2019/01/israel-and-the-golan-heights-a-wider-geopolitical-game/
AIPAC is coming. American taxpayers, get out your wallets.
So, bad sampling.
All this fury of DNA tests to discredit contemporary historical records, the written records of the day, is worthless. This stunt can’t touch records made at the time, which are ample. Read S. M. Dubnow, Arthur Koestler, Shlomo Sand etc. etc., all Jews. Read. Study. Don’t just accept character assassinations and dismiss out of hand what those authors have written. You will find in their writings meticulous examinations of the subject.
A basic rule of evidence, of forensics, is that if you don’t understand the evidence it is not evidence before you. Unless you have personally spent at least two years in full-time study of modern molecular genetics, and can cite such credentials, don’t throw “DNA test” at us.
These Jewish DNA tests, which obviously start with the determination to obtain the results the Zionists want, are particularly worthless. Look for double-blind tests by non-Jewish geneticists, not paid for by Jewish research grants. That is the most basic information you need to give us (once credentialed), instead of throwing around your “When Ashkenazis take a DNA test”.
Also look at Genesis 10:3 where the name of Ashkenaz as a grandson of Japheth is introduced. The proselytizing rabbis who reached into Europe were adamant that their converts at both ends of the continent had to call themselves Ashkenazim, meaning not Semites. He just means Europeans.
In the Book of Jeremiah it is asserted that Ashkenaz inhabits the region later inhabited by the Khazars, northern Black Sea / Caspian region, beyond the Caucasus. That is a clear assertion that the Ashkenazim are not Jeremiah’s own people.
Israel has like the “Federal Republic of Germany” and Hong Kong a “Basic Law”.
A basic law’s legal definition is, to maintain public peace in a militarily occupied area.
The entity called Israel is technically a militarily occupied area, which simulates a state. In rality, it is a private enterprise which has disputes with the private enterprise UN about contractual obligations.
Oops. I meant, “That is a clear assertion that the Ashkenazim are not Jeremiah’s own people. He just means Europeans.” The last sentence landed in the wrong place.
I hate to break the news but in a previous discussion on sovereignty, it’s very clear that the international community has agreed that state sovereignty does exist and that states have the right to defend it.
That right was spelled out clearly by the UN address on the issue. In that discussion what was of particular note was the right of a state to it’s internal means of governance.
You have been exposed as a hasbara member of IDF unit 8200. You are using one of the oldest jewish tactics of misdirection and marginalization of the writer. Nothing new here.
It is apparent that you cannot formulate a cogent, reasonable response or refutation.
Your jewish tricks don’t work here…
Excellent advice:
Much the same goes for the bulk of things things breezily labeled “science” such as “IQ” tests, economics, health advice and politics, and many other sources of “knowledge” and “reason” such as history and philosophy, etc., etc., etc. Bottom line is to question everything, and doubt “authority,” “rank,” position and “titles” which are mostly covers for incompetence at best. Most of the holders are FoS until proven otherwise.
That is some of the best advice I’ve ever read on any comment thread. For sure, we must learn to always follow the yellow brick road and be very wary of assuming anything anyone tells us especially if (s)he is a “noted authority.” Ulterior motives exist and are much more common than we’d like to believe.
It’s so easy to smoke them out and they think they’re so clever. Their big mouths give ’em away every time and they apparently haven’t a clue that they’ve been duped by their bosses and will be discarded like used toilet paper the minute they’ve outlived their usefulness.
They’d do well to review what the Tanakh sez about serving the rich, but they probably are clueless about that, too, being the fake “jews” that they obviously are.
Here are a few quotes that even I, a dumb shit goy, am aware of.:
“AIPAC and Anti-BDS Exposed by Undercover Footage”
1. The behavior is indicative of bad faith, especially when it coincides with relentless argumentation heavy on questions and demands for documentation that are seldom accepted as satisfactory. That’s why he’s (you’re?) so often ignored.
2. Is that what they mean by “projection”? But catch me if you can …
The American Empire should sever all ties with Israel.
Let the Israelis mow their own damn lawn.
It’s time for Donald Adelson Trump and Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer and Mitch McConnell and the rest of the politician whores in Swamp City DC to put the interests of the United States ahead of the interests of Israel.
Israel is a millstone client state of the American Empire. Israel is a strategic liability of the American Empire. The only three letter word interest the American Empire has in the Middle East is O — I — L. The rancid rodents in AIPAC — or ZOGPAC — think the three letter word interest the American Empire has in the Middle East is J — E — W.
AMERICA FIRST!
DAMMIT!
Tweet from 2015:
And the term, “unemployment” itself can be misleading especially when so many people are underemployed or worse, malemployed such as bureaucrats of various forms. The latter are actually a net loss to society, yet they’re counted as doing something useful.
In fact, “statistics” are probably more often employed to mislead rather than to inform. Believer beware.
AIPAC never left, and they and their ilk have emptied our wallets long ago. In fact, they see to it that they get “their” share long before they toss us a few leftover crumbs.
Good information.
Heinrich Graetz’s chapter (Vol IV ch XVIII) https://ia802707.us.archive.org/28/items/historyofjews04grae/historyofjews04grae_bw.pdf on Jews in Poland and their excessive and distorted study of Talmud is also informative.
Is ir really all about O-I-L? Has the US even taken much, or any, oil from Iraq and Libya after it destroyed them? I’m just asking. Due to the US bombing both countries into the stone age and obliterating most of their infrastructure, those countries are now too unstable to drill for sufficient oil to offset the trillions of dollars spent by the MIC to overthrow them. Prior to US bombing, the US and Europe could just buy their oil. Who else were Saddam and Quadafi going to sell it to? Now the US is doing the same to oil rich Venezuela, after spending the last ten years softening them up for the kill.
No, as long as the US produces enough oil (fracked oil cannot last) and buys the rest from the Saudis, they are satisfied. I suggest that it’s all about defending Greater Israel, not about oil from Iraq and Libya, which would only flood the market and drive down the price. As long as the price is low enough to hurt the Russian oil industry, but not too low, the Oligarchs certainly wouldn’t want that.
But I wholeheartedly agree with your two sentences written before the one about oil and the one after it.
According to Kirk Beattie and his extensive interviews of congressional staffers, (video at # 143), the ‘oil lobby’ has little or no presence in congress.
Is it possible that Israeli Jews want the Golan for their own reasons, and are duping Cheney, Murdoch, etc. — in other words, doing what zionists have done throughout their sorry-ass existence to acquire “a homeland for 7 million Eastern European expellees from Poland / Russia in Palestine?”
Germanicus, you’re right that Israel poses as a state. It is indeed an enterprise, a criminal enterprise, strictly speaking. The difference is, an enterprise subordinates its humans to the ends of its command structure – in Israel’s case, land theft, extermination of indigenous peoples, and Jew supremacy. A state, in contrast, may not use its humans as means to an end. A state exists for its peoples’ sake, while an enterprise thinks that its peoples exist for its own sake. An enterprise has none of the rights of a state. While lacking the rights of a state, Israel has undertaken the commitments of a state, and as a UN member cannot escape its obligations, as the UN Charter is the supreme instrument of international law.
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Countries/MENARegion/Pages/ILIndex.aspx
The Israeli state interprets its obligations, detailed above, in bad faith in breach of jus cogens. It is a very big mistake to confuse international law with contract law. Ask the Japanese, who got themselves nuked for a breach of The Convention Relative to the Opening of Hostilities.
I am curious, what in your experience leads you to view bedrock international law in contractual terms?
With understandable aplomb, Charles Pewitt wrote: “The American Empire should sever all ties with Israel. Let the Israelis mow their own damn lawn… Israel is a millstone client state of the American Empire. Israel is a strategic liability of the American Empire.”
Scranton greetings, Charles!
On your words above, I cannot be polite and cordial. Time is running short for an unnecessary & immoral “Fire & Fury” American-Israeli Empire assault upon Iran, Syria, and Lebanon. Far from truth is your description of the existence of a mere “American Empire.”
Regrettably, and I might get a slap for saying so, but even Philip Giraldi was a bit wobbly in this article title by stating “AIPAC is back in town.”
No doubt, Mr. Giraldi knows better. AIPAC’s dark spirit never leaves D.C., and such reality becomes visible, especially given P.G.’s indispensable & Charles Dickens-style parting words, “Good night America.”
My Brother Charles, please look at the informative & valuable Intercept article, linked way down below? Gallantly, Amnesty International identified war crimes committed in Somalia by the (misnomer) “U.S.” under Trump.” (Zigh)
So bugger the bygone U.S. and give ZUS & our “Homeland’s” POT(Z)US, t-Rump, a pass, eh Charles? (zzzZigh)
Such is self-delusion and very comparable to the popular Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, when he identified “you and me” * as the responsible party who killed the Kennedy’s.
(zzzZigh)
Mine to do and act as I see it. But I ain’t allowing myself to be buggered by a Zio-triggered delusion as to what my country really is!
“Good night America.”
And I hope America’s “general population” eventually becomes aware of your real name!
Thanks very much, Charles, and as you truly know, names matter.
* Lyric from “Sympathy for the Devil.”
This song was frequently played during warm ups to candidate t-Rump’s huge campaign rallies.😈 Fyr, the grim Intercept article, below.
https://theintercept.com/2019/03/19/u-s-air-strikes-in-somalia-kill-civilians-in-wave-of-attacks-under-trump-amnesty-report-says/
It seems to me that the Israelis were over-aggressive in trying to take more than half of Palestine, perhaps all of it, despite the existence of indigenous people who didn’t want them. Now they compound the difficulty by refusing to give an inch. Israel cannot be a secular state on Monday and a Jewish theocracy on Tuesday. The leadership needs to force the hard-liners to compromise. America makes the problem worse by waffling and rewarding the hard-liners for unconstructive actions in order to please hard-line campaign donors like Sheldon Adelson.
While Americans predominantly support Israel, that support is weakening as Israel continues to delay addressing its problems in a spirit of compromise.
Sorry if this is naive, but why is it anti-Israel to favor some sort of compromise like a two-state solution, monitored by international organizations? Hardliners seem to think 1) might is right, or 2) the Holocaust justifies everything. But the best prospect for a happy Israel going forward is to find a road to peaceful coexistence other than simple domination.
The “Federal Reoublic of Germany” is also a criminal private useless enterprise.
Private enterprises always have owners.
I call FRG and Israel the evil twins. The FRG poses as Germany, but is in reality a private enterprise, a continuation of the “Weimar Republic, which was also an enterprise, while Germany is enemy state to the UN.
Well, what are the UN(or EU)? A private criminal enterprise, a war alliance, a private club, which does contract law with subcontractors, members of the club.
Every single “institution” of FRG are a private enterprise, registered in Washington DC, for example “The Police”(tm) is a registered trademark. Many more examples available.
But the real thought is, any given “law” is man made, and it is absurd to think one human being could grant another human being rights. Where does the granting side take this right from? Its all contracts we are tricked into without fully knowing or understanding the ToS. We are dealing with privileges, not rights.
It’s more likely that it’s an investment scam. It’s quite normal for oil and gas companies to exaggerate claims to stimulate investment interest, and amongst the sort of people on the board of Genie Energy anything is possible!
I used to cringe a bit when I was much younger when I heard people use the phrase ZOG — ZIONIST OCCUPIED GOVERNMENT. Now I see the guys who were using that language in the 1980s were correct and the rest of us were in the cave getting all our perceptions of the United States government delivered to us by ZOG propaganda people making shadows on the wall of the cave.
As for Somalian air strikes from elements of the American Empire, I say cease all actions in Somalia, and then deport as many Somalians as possible withing 48 hours and then deport the rest over a period of a month. Citizenship revocations and a slow barge back to Al Shabbob land for the Somalians. White Core American Patriots must take strong and clear stands on immigration, no matter how harsh they may seem.
I’ll give Omar credit for having more guts and integrity and honor than any other politician in Swamp City DC. That Omar broad should be in charge of Somalia. If Omar would be so kind and courageous as to suggest that Charles Schumer is a JEW NATIONALIST, that would make me want to put Omar in charge of Minnesota!
I prefer American Empire to American ZOG Empire, but either one is accurate.
The American Empire is different from the United States.
The government is different from the country.
The American Empire and the ruling class have declared war on the United States of America and our country.
I stand with George Washington and Andrew Jackson.
It might be about control of oil and the means to extract and deliver it and the petrodollar and oil states in the USA deep in debt for slant drilling and fracking.
It is still hard to believe that US military officers would allow their soldiers to be killed and wounded for the advancement of Israeli interests, but it seems the US military officers are a bunch of treasonous weasels who won’t speak up to defend their country’s honor and dignity. The ruling class of the American Empire and the officers in the US military are rancid treasonous whores for Israel.
I would walk into a Veterans of Foreign Wars watering hole and tell them that thousands of US soldiers have been killed, permanently maimed and wounded in the Middle East and West Asia not for the interest of the USA, but to advance the foreign policy interests of Israel. I would also make sure I had an emergency door ready to bust through. Gimme three steps, mister.
I think many veterans are ready to hear that the America Empire has been hijacked by hostile elements that are using the husk of this once great nation to fight wars on behalf of Israel.
The Donald Adelson Amnesty Trump and Mike Mass Legal Immigration Pence message of wars for Israel is losing its luster. Even in the South among the evangelicals.
Charles Pewitt opined: “The American Empire and the ruling class have declared war on the United States of America and our country.’
Hey Brother Charles!
Re; the quote above. Can you reveal the essence make up of my “Homeland’s” ruling class?
You will do better now by making a forward retreat into the awareness & wisdom gained “when I was much younger when I heard people use the phrase ZOG — ZIONIST OCCUPIED GOVERNMENT.”
Thanks!
ZUSA against freedom of information: “Twitter Restricts Account of Julian Assange’s Mother” https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/19/twitter-restricts-account-of-julian-assanges-mother/
Twitter can’t be trusted.
Key people of Twitter:
Omid Kordestani (Executive Chairman) Born in 1963, Iran. Residence: Atherton, California
Jack Dorsey (CEO): Born in 1976, St. Louis, Missouri. Residence: San Francisco, California
Ned Segal (CFO): Born in 1974, Jewish, “a longtime Goldman Sachs banker.” Residence: San Francisco, California
Where the pressure came from:
George W. Bush and the Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction in the Republican Party dragged the US military into the Iraq War debacle.
The Jew-controlled ZOGPAC — also known as AIPAC — wants to drag the US military into a war with Iran.
Giving money to Israel is like taking a sandwich to a picnic! They have buckets of money and they don’t need or deserve any donations from American arse lickers. It’s the biggest Con job the World has ever seen.
Is Trump Really About to Attack Venezuela?
by ron paul, march 18, 2019
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2019/march/18/is-trump-really-about-to-attack-venezuela/
Dear Dumbo
What is clear is you don’t know how to read law.
Sovereignty is not the same thing as ‘right to exist’.
Sovereignty means a state’s right to govern itself…i.e. internal governing.
Now if you will post a link to the UN address on the issue you refer to I will take it apart and explain it to you it baby steps that maybe you can comprehend.
There is no right to exist in International Law….period.
Hello Robin
The constant Zionist scheming to get rid of the large Palestinian pop they failed to completely ethnic cleanse in the wars of 48 and 67 never ceases to amaze me! This in the effing year 2019!
I keep hearing some people make noises about the so called 2 state solution, which would be completely unfair to the Palestinians anyway, but more to the point, it is been quite DEAD for a while now.
Professor Virginia Tilley explains this well in her book:
“The one-state solution : a breakthrough for peace in the Israeli-Palestinian deadlock”
With great value added, annamaria informed: “ZUSA against freedom of information: “Twitter Restricts Account of Julian Assange’s Mother.”
So it’s clear to all that “ZUSA” and it’s criminal appendages will target mother’s.
Am wondering if Ms. Assange is domiciled in ZUSA, annamaria.
Thanks!
‘….and I think it is a good idea to make Jordan the State of Palestine.’
….until Israel decides to take that as well, of course.
You are not looking at the big picture. Both faiths share one common core theology… “in-his-image” Mangod(s) worship, aka Paganism.
You may take some solace in that.
Re 182, yes, Germ, it so happens the idea of a national enterprise comes from Germany’s example, way back in the days of the Franco-Prussian war.
In law, actually, nobody grants anybody rights. In the underlying authority, the UDHR, your rights are acknowledged because you have recourse to rebellion. And what you call contracts are really treaties, which are regulated by a particular authority, the Vienna Conventions.
You shouldn’t blow off your human rights as tricks until you know what they are.
“Bottom line is to question everything, and doubt “authority,” “rank,” position and “titles” which are mostly covers for incompetence at best.”
Dear Jacques;
Karl Marx summarised it as follows: “The dominant ideology is that of the domineering powers”. Best.
” I think it is a good idea to make Jordan the State of Palestine.”
— What about confiscating all and any property of Israel-firsters? Considering the amount of money pilfered from the US taxpayers for the benefits of the dual citizens’ promised land (which s neither their nor promised), the proposed arrangement should be popular among Americans.
Erm nope, the example was the Weimar Republic, birthed by masonic forces in a coup d’etat in 1919. Max von Baden among others.
If the Talmud views the non jews not as humans, what “human rights” are we talking about? Obviously, Israeli military have human rights no one else is allowed to have, like killing unarmed Palestinians for sport.
Treaties between corporate entities are contracts.
It implies the question, what is a PERSON?
re: “the amount of money pilfered from the US taxpayers for the benefits of the dual citizens’ promised land, “ Cowboy posted this very important comment — take a look
https://www.unz.com/gatzmon/hot-off-the-press-israels-three-largest-banks-pay-hundreds-of-millions-in-fines-for-helping-us-citizens-evade-taxes/#comment-3104504
We give them bombs for free out of US ammo dumps set up in Israel for that purpose. They don’t have to spend any of the money we give them for any bomb Israel uses, those are in the “extra’ millions/billions givens to them for free that few know about because you know (((MSM))).
Similarly, their missile defense systems, =Our Missile Defense Agency funding
Jews fought in both wars? Organized Jewry helped cause both wars. Americans support Israel because they have no idea how organized Jewry has used this country for its own interests. But thanks to the internet, the truth is finally in the pipeline.
I guess the thing to do is for us with any common sense is to sit out this coming war and let them kill each other off. Then we get the country back
Often specifically referenced as
“territorial sovereignty”
In the previous discussion on this issue, the example was the territorial sovereignty of the US embassies and state embassies established on foreign soils.
They are included as sovereign territory of the visiting country.
And why the taking of the US embassy in Teheran was an act of war.
As for being a dumbo.
opinions vary.
—
it is the very argument about sovereignty that protects one’s right to exist.
There is no standard rule by any nation can discontinue another rights existence.
The right to exist is embodied in the very nature of the rules of international law, in fact your contention is akin to the argument by some in the US that because the Constitution doesn’t say “right to privacy” no such right exists. But the entirety of the bill of rights is designed to protect every single citizens individual right’s which by definition established that a sense of self exists and that self simply could not exist with a fence from intrusion by others – the right to private space, right to privacy.
The laws that govern nations existence are that body of laws that protect them as sovereign entities, that is why the entirety of international laws exists to protect the very boundaries that enable states to conduct their affairs.
The guarantee of territorial integrity is the grant of a “right to exist”.
The attempt by many to dismiss a right to exist by way of it’s not being writ into international law fails ignores that a nation’s right to exist is protected by two recognized principles:
1. general sovereignty
2. territorial sovereignty (boundaries).
Israel-firsters have no shame: “Sen. Schumer seeks to rename Senate office building after ‘American hero’ McCain” https://www.rt.com/usa/454340-mccain-senate-building-rename-bill/
The origin of Schumer’s admiration for the treasonous McCains’ family: “John McCain’s father ordered the cover up of the USS Liberty attack:” https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2016/07/26/the-israeli-attack-on-the-uss-liberty-paul-craig-roberts/
Due to their rabid hatred for Russa, Israel-firsters have become the most fervent collaborators with neo-Nazi — and here comes the traitorous “war-hero” John McCain: https://fusionlacedillusions.com/index.php/2017/08/15/mccains-finished-caught-red-handed-soros-dirty-work-real-neo-nazis/
The ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center stand up with neo-Nazi: http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/aipac-is-coming-to-town-again/#new_comments
“John McCain: Enemy of Liberty (and its crew):” https://www.nolanchart.com/article1311-john-mccain-enemy-of-liberty-and-its-crew-html
The above statement gives an explanation of why Sen. Schumer seeks to rename Senate office building after ‘American hero’ McCain: https://www.rt.com/usa/454340-mccain-senate-building-rename-bill/
Zionists treat America as their property.
@ renfro
I agree with the sitting out the coming war. On the taking our country back I have a small question. Which country? The one that Patrick Henry envisioned or the one that Lincoln had in mind. The decades went by and Roosvelt gave another picture of America. In the meantime, while Kennedy was trying to tell us which is our country he got a bullet.
Americans having been denied of national and patriotic education are lost in space through Holywood type brainwashing and have difficult time to digest what Trump means America First.
Greetings to all my Brothers & Sisters!
It’s my U.R. given “right” and privilege to recognize how EliteComminc details great Philip Giraldi articles by his insistence of Israel’s “right to exist” which he buttresses by including the Jew and regrettable😟 Christian scriptural mandate.
At present with P.G. truly great article which is underperforming with supportive comments, the ridiculous EliteComminc writes a requiem. He earned and deserves our boycott.
EliteComninc is overburdened by religious-ideological blindness, and subsequently he’s under burdened by common sense & truthfulness.
The fucker simply has no impulse to comprehend he’s dealing with the Neoconservative “Synagogue of Satan” which eliminated the “US” right to exist as independent from the demented forces of international Jewry’s Israel.🇮🇱 Therefore, EliteComminc struts his narrow stuff around here minus having any clue as to why Mr. Giraldi profoundly bid, “Good night America.”. To reiterate, EliteComminc’s comments earned commenter BDS. (Am very sorry to have to make this one)
Moving forward, as the t-Rump administration including the awful UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, scorned the existence of the weakened United Nations, the latter organization is looking at the war crimes committed by the state of Israel, and how the brave😌 IDF mows down Palestinians incapable of defending themselves. (Zigh). Wait, wait for the day they must defend themselves against a capable enemy!
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/03/21/591584/Israel-Gaza-protesters-war-crimes-
Then as an insulting in-dumb goyim-face “topper,” the t-Rump administration has issued an executive order to stop media reporting of ZUS military civilian drone- strike deaths.😕
Questions.
Why is the purported “USA” killing civilians, including women & children, in other countries?
And why do merely a small percentage of Americans openly ask such a necessary & moral question?
Lastly, and addressed to my own, where are the the voices of (politically active) American Catholics on the “seamless sanctity of life” while their nation is killing innocents around the world?
“Good night America,” and (argh) good luck.
To correct my device system error, the 1st paragraph must drop the mistaken word “details.”
Meant to write how the crocked EliteComminc, “DERAILS P.G.’s great articles by his insistence of Israel’s “right to exist” which he buttresses by including the Jew and regrettable Christian (real estate) scriptural mandate.”
My apologies. Must upgrade my device.
Pre-Lincoln and “war of northern aggression” would be best, as the autonomy of the states would be restored. The federal government should be reduced in size as much as possible and have almost NO power, and none of enforcement in the “several states”.
Refreshingly intelligent & wise, Ahoy wrote: “Americans having been denied of national and patriotic education are lost in space through Holywood type brainwashing and have difficult time to digest what Trump means America First.”
Greetings from cold & rainy Scranton, Ahoy!
Fyi, please refer to the Business Insiderarticle linked below? President t-Rump signed an executive order ending mandatory reporting of civilian deaths from ZUS airstrikes outside combat zones.
As “Homelanders” are lured into becoming Thought Control & demoralized economic debt-prey for the shabby appetites of Israel, the best available “education” to date is within this particular Philip Giraldi article.
Thanks so much for your participation here at U.R., Ahoy…, and of course, “Good night America.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-executive-order-stop-reporting-civilian-drone-strike-deaths-2019-3
1994, Dr. Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli reserve officer, opened fire upon Muslim worshippers, and murdered 29 people. His burial grave site became one of popular pilgrimage, but such lasted until the “only democracy in the Middle East” was subject to international shame. Please refer to Phil Mondoweiss’s aged-article, linked below?
https://mondoweiss.net/2013/07/murderer-baruch-goldstein/
I happen to recall Goldstein’s bone chilling murder, and can now compare it with the 24/7 media coverage of the likewise heinous Christchurch killings.
Had the purported “US” an American media, non-stilted by Jewish ownership, 🇮🇱 and at bare minimum, I suggest that Dr. Goldstein’s 1994 serial murder could have been presented as beneficial perspective for stunned Americans who were shocked & sickened by Tarrant’s N.Z.-based mass killing.
(zzZigh) Such is a non-starter on Fox News and CNN.
So, to bring a very basic point home to my politically divided & miseducated “Homeland,” & fyi, during the aftermath of 9/11, Representative Dr. Ron Paul pleaded with Americans to understand & inculcate the nature & meaning of “blowback.” Some did, but the Neoconservative W. Bush administration launched an unnecessary & immoral revenge-war upon the Taliban, and then Iraq’s “Shock & Awe” and murderous liberation became a breeze.
Thank you.
Ohhh good greif,
Here is the latest standard routine response to a nation’s right to exist. If anyone can find a single reference to spiritual, religious or scriptural support have at it. Not a single claim made against me on this issue is sustainable. Anyone making such a contend is mistaken/incorrect and or misleading.
Here it is below in black and white.
———————————-
In the previous discussion on this issue, the example was the territorial sovereignty of the US embassies and state embassies established on foreign soils.
They are included as sovereign territory of the visiting country.
And why the taking of the US embassy in Teheran was an act of war.
As for being a dumbo.
opinions vary.
—
it is the very argument about sovereignty that protects one’s right to exist.
There is no standard rule by any nation can discontinue another rights existence.
The right to exist is embodied in the very nature of the rules of international law, in fact your contention is akin to the argument by some in the US that because the Constitution doesn’t say “right to privacy” no such right exists. But the entirety of the bill of rights is designed to protect every single citizens individual right’s which by definition established that a sense of self exists and that self simply could not exist with a fence from intrusion by others – the right to private space, right to privacy.
The laws that govern nations existence are that body of laws that protect them as sovereign entities, that is why the entirety of international laws exists to protect the very boundaries that enable states to conduct their affairs.
The guarantee of territorial integrity is the grant of a “right to exist”.
The attempt by many to dismiss a right to exist by way of it’s not being writ into international law fails. It ignores that a nation’s right to exist is protected by two recognized principles:
1. general sovereignty
2. territorial sovereignty (boundaries).
not a scriptural reference in any manner.
——-
as for the other peculiar comments about my position on Israel, also contradicted by my actual comments, I will hold my response. The only thing missing is the kitchen sink.
EliteCommInc is obviously a hasbara shill. Only they are sticking to this nonsensical “right to exist” talking point because it’s right there in the hasbara manual. In the real world, among thinking people, no-one advocates for invader’s right to exist on top, and instead of their victims.
It’s one of their “tells”.
EliteComminc is stupid on steroids. His comments and responses are like a talking toy that repeats the same thing over and over.
If he said its not raining and you took him outside and he got drenched in a pouring rain he would still babble endlessly that its not raining outside even as he dripped rain water.
.
This is the problem with passively ingesting/ regurgitating legacy media narratives without further research. Had he won a Nobel Prize, his tribal membership would have been prominently featured in the headline.
http://www.jewornotjew.com/profile.jsp?ID=1932
Aaron Kosminski
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Kosminski
“Kosminski was a Polish Jew who emigrated from Congress Poland to England in the 1880s.”
Which is precisely the intended result, of course.
Once more you fucking stupid imbecile…..sovereignty, general and territorial IS NOT THE SAME THING AS RIGHT TO EXIST.
International law defined sovereignty, if it had wanted to include ‘right to exist’ it would have.
International law has stood by while letting other countries be dissolved…Exs. of countries with sovereign governments that no longer exist after international laws were established…..East Germany, Gran Colombia, Corsican Republic, Portuguese Macau, Yugoslavia……bankrupted, broken up or annexed by another country.
In a perfect world You would be ruled too stupid to exist.
Now begone, jew, evangelical or whatever you are.
Thank you. The fakeness of the media is most often by omission.
of course
my point all along is that world Jewry now has its crosshairs set on Poland.
They want to set up the Shoah business$ there, and some of the Poles are grumbling about it.
It seems the Poles aren’t too keen to be given the “Nazi” treatment they’ve enjoyed watching Germany receive for generations now.
And so as Poland is recalcitrant over its “historic crimes”, and trying to deny their collective guilt- and the necessary steps to make amend$, I suspect we’re going to see more and more stories in the ((media)) about Polish insolence, “crimes, cheating at sports, blah, blah, blah..
Yep. Next he’ll start pushing The Israel Project’s “hot IDF sluts” forced meme…
By the way — take a look at #215. He does something a little sneakier as well, which is often a part of the “right to exist” trope.
He repeatedly uses the word “nation” when he appears to mean “nation-state.” He throws in “state” just once — to reinforce his underlying, unstated claim that they’re synonyms.
They’re not, of course. A “nation” is a particular people that shares genetic/ cultural heritage, language, etc. A “state” (in this sense) is a sovereign p0litical entity; a country. A “nation-state” is a country that is largely inhabited by a single nation — as opposed to an empire or other “diverse” polity.
Chuckie Schumer illustrates this meaning of the word “nation” in the following speech to the Israel lobby, where he pledges hi9s determination to guard Israel’s wall. But his primary loyalty is not merely to Israel — it’s to the “Jewish nation.” The people are the nation, regardless of which host country harbors them.
“In Israel, and America, the jewish nation lives — now, and forever!”
Unlike your average “muh proposition nation!” conservacuck, Schumer actually understands what the word “nation” means. So does the “CommieInc” hasbarat — but he wants you to understand it differently.
If you really think about it, the idea of a country having a “right to exist” is pretty meaningless. Did Yugoslavia have a “right to exist?” Austria-Hungary? Do they still?
But the concept of a particular people possessing a “right to exist” is more plausible. More likely to gain some moral traction. By misusing the word “nation” in this way, they’re evoking the latter concept… but applying it to the former situation.
Pilpul 101. Sneaky.
A final point:
This “right to exist” canard might be more effective if it were rephrased as:
“We must secure the existence of our country and a future for Jewish children.”
renfro,
that thing you’re ‘talking’ to is a grotesquery. A sad zio-troll, who’s always cackling and giggling like Hillary at a lynching.
It goes around spewing florid rhetorical obfuscation like one of those Israeli ‘skunk spray’ trucks
best off staying out of its range, I’ve found. 😉
Nonsense,
it like the right of privacy. it is not written, but clearly it exists. In fact, it’s fundamental to all rights as an individual. Cannot be an individual without a set of understood boundaries that establish one’s space.
In the same manner is “right to exist” the state has that right and international laws that maintain a states’ rights and responsibilities are disposed to secure that existence.
Your attempt to weed out of existence, said rite because it is not codified into law would render sovereignty worthless. In other words, i don’t get to punch you in the nose simply because it is not written specifically into law. It makes no sense to contend that a state hasn’t the write to exist simply because there is no specific law that states the case.
It’s one of those taken for granted proposition understood as “the right to life . . .” ect.
Your position is literal to the nonsensical. There’s no right to have icecream, but if i yanked your chocolate icecream cone out of your hand you would either demand it back, make a complaint or launch a war in any above combinations — and by and large the community would say, you have a right to have a icecream on a cone and if I stated.
“Show me the law that guarantees that right . . . ”
people would consider me out to lunch.
The international community acknowledges the right of states to exist and have laws to make help ensure the same.
You are talking not about the right, but whether one can maintain or protect that right. Just because I successfully get your cone does not mean you don’t have that right. I take it you give up that right if I get your cone.
Of course not.
What you intend to argue but are mussing it up repeatedly is that a state has a right to exist only if it can maintain it and should for any reason that existed cease — then said right right is no longer valid.
Israel was destroyed thereby ending claims to statehood. Fair enough. But that statehood was re-established in 1948. Now you or I may complain about the standard for the claim. The method of application, but nonetheless it occurred. That occurance, secular and legal in nature —
even by your own line of analysis gives Israel that right and based on your fumbled rationale they now have that right. Which is affirmed by various international community members, including the US.
Allow me to provide you a way out of your self imposed false ideas about what I believe.
I also think Palestine has the right to exit.
I think they have a right to sovereignty, including the integrity of sovereign borders, both of which protect those that right of existence.
If I used your line of analysis, I would simply contend that unless you Palestine can justify its existence by maintaining it in some manner — they have no right to exist.
______________
And as I have stated repeatedly, Jews living in Palestine should expected to conform to the rules of Palestine.
pay attention —
right to exit is predicated on sovereign rights which protect exist
and that the international establishes these parameters acknowledges the right of states to exist. I think it is odd that anyone would advance a rational that undermines their goal. Because flipping that coin would force you to answer one simple paradox —
defending Palestine’s right to exist becomes moot.
The dog eating itself alive to nothingness a circular free for all that would be decided by right makes right.
As for being an Israeli shill,
— they keep telling me the check’s in the mail. Saudi arabia and ruusia same thing
good grief
Laugh —
jews, christians, blacks, conservatives all would that i die and blow away, just as many of you.
That day will come, maybe even sooner than I’d like, but until then . . .
Public Service Announcement on troll EliteCommInc .
Whenever he shows up with his ‘right to exist’ crapola just post this for readers who might not know about his pilpul right to exist essays..
As the U.S. Department of State Foreign Affairs Manual Volume 7 notes, US embassy’s are not part of the US.
Laws and Rules Regarding Extraterritoriality
/
There is a common misconception that Embassies and Consulates have extraterritoriality. As anecdotal evidence of this misconception, people will often say things like, “the US Embassy sits upon United States soil.” For the most part, this is not the case as extraterritoriality is not conferred upon an Embassy or Consulate, but in some situations extraterritoriality may be created by Treaty. That being said, members of diplomatic legations (Ambassadors, Representatives, Consuls, Vice Consuls, Deputy Ambassadors, and Charges D’Affaires) may be accorded extraterritorial status within the foreign state to which they have been accredited. Also, the property of such representatives may have extraterritorial status. For example, an official diplomatic pouch will not be subject to search and seizure by a country other than the country with ownership of the pouch.
These legal rights were created in order to allow diplomatic agents to have the ability to freely conduct correspondence with their home nation. Also, these privileges are generally conferred as a courtesy from one sovereign to another. As a practical matter, “diplomatic immunity” puts the diplomat outside of local law. However, these privileges are usually extended reciprocally and therefore neither state is being accorded inequitable privileges.”
Further the Vienna Convention does not state that the property belongs to the embassy’s country…what is does do otoh is plainly state that the host state can exercise its sovereignty over any member within the US or any other embassy except for any proscribed immunity
1.The receiving State may at any time and without having to explain its decision, notify the
sending State that the head of the mission or any member of the diplomatic staff of the mission is
persona non grata or that any other member of the staff of the mission is not acceptable. In any such case, the sending State shall, as appropriate, either recall the person concerned or terminate his functions with the mission. A person may be declared non grata or not acceptable before arriving in the territory of the receiving State.
Last, but not least, a baby born in a US embassy does not get US citizenship for the reason that the embassy is not US territory.
http://integrity-legal.com/legal-blog/miscellaneous/laws-and-rules-regarding-extraterritoriality
http://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/9_1_1961.pdf
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/2020-democrats-israel-palestine_n_5c93b9dce4b01b140d36eb0c
What a terrible snub! Yes Nancy will be there but no Pres’ candidates as of yet (not even Joe).
MoveOn listed four reasons why candidates shouldn’t: the group’s activism against President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran; its past tolerance of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric from its allies; its invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on whose watch U.N. investigators say Israeli soldiers may have committed war crimes; and its failure to criticize top Republicans accused of anti-Semitism, like Steve Bannon.
Trump fails again. There’s no way he’ll get re-elected.
Trump’s Mideast Bombshell: US Must Back Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
No moron …you are trying to provide yourself a way out by bringing Palestine into the ‘right to exist’ you claim is ‘recognized law’ because of sovereignty.
Trump gives Israel a big gift on Purim day, March 21. He says it is “time” to recognize the Golan Heights as Israel’s land.
https://www.rt.com/news/454428-us-israel-golan-recognize/
Goldstein’s rampage was related to Amalek and Purim fantasies. Our MSM never mentions this. He did it on Purim day. Jewish holidays are on the lunar calendar, so they are on different days than our calendar every year.
https://www.tikkun.org/juxtaposing-the-rise-of-kahanism-and-purim
“This week is twenty-five years since a “hasid” of Meir Kahane murdered 29 Muslims (and wounded 125 more) praying in a space deemed holy by both Jews and Muslims. The recitation of the commandment to “wipe out” Amalek read the previous Shabbat, reinforced in Megillah Esther the evening before, undoubtedly played a part in his decision. Palestinians were frequently – and are still frequently in religious spaces I inhabit – labeled Amalek. This is a known phenomenon already analyzed at length in Elliot Horowitz’s classic book, Reckless Rites: Purim and the Legacy of Jewish Violence (Princeton, 2006). ”
The grave of Goldstein is greatly “honored” in Israel.
“……the grave of Goldstein, a pilgrimage site today. “The holy doctor Baruch Goldstein, may God avenge his blood … who gave his life for the Jewish nation, its Torah and its land. With clean hands and pure heart.” It’s located across the street from the state-funded Meir Kahane Park. The dedication monument reads that the park is named for “Meir Kahane, lover of Israel, great in Torah, hero in action, killed sanctifying God’s name.”
First,
if you had actually been paying attention, My position on the right to exist has never been soley to Israel. it is not an exclusive position and never has been.
Second,
in so doing, any nation could be plugged into the analysis regarding having a right to exist.
Third,
I have made the same contention before in defending Palestine’s right to exist and referenced specifics as to what that means, including the example I have noted regarding Palestinian sovereignty.
Fourth despite a clear way out of your own trap of “no right to exist” you persist on a course of rationale that makes absolutely no sense.
a. philosophically
or
b. legally
As part and parcel to the argument you have mangled is the suggestion that Israel has lost its right to exist vis a vis it’s behavior in the region. But as I have previously addressed this issue with
c. noting that no power entity, including the UN supports that argument
d. other nations could be saddled with the same issues by way of their behavior including the US therefore
e. there would be no small amount of challenge to its uneven application.
Unlike you, and others, I am not inclined to place the “right to exist” established via sovereignty of governance and to territorial integrity merely on misbehavior, as previously noted, or a lot of states would be up for grabs.
You either missed my previous references to Palestinian sovereignty or simply ignored it to pin a nonexistent tail on my position.
And no my position does not pertain merely to Israel, or Palestine – it’s the standard understanding of why the principle of sovereignty is applied internationally as discussed regarding the territorial protection of sovereignty regarding the Iranian Embassy. I don’t bring in just Palestine but nation states as a whole . . .
My position now is exactly what has been since this issue was first discussed. The case for ending Israeli existence continues to fail —-
my stupidity withstanding or not.
And I would prefer this executive spend his time on issues in the US . . . also previously noted. Given the resolution by the UN, there is no way I could support the continued land grab by Israel — also a fairly consistent position — expressed in detail by me.
If it were only AIPAC…and they would stay only in town…still, it will have a pass….but I think this is a general desmadre
Interesting. Thanks.
And in #233 he’s still trying to conflate the concepts of “nation” and “nation-state,” hoping no one will notice…
Sure. The Soviet/ Warsaw pact narrative was that the ebil not-sees massacred the innocent socialists… with not much of a special role for the self-chosenites in the narrative, even though the Communist government in Poland, especially in the immediate postwar period, was heavily jewish.
After the fall of Communism, the Tribe first had to establish their undisputed role as Supreme Victims of the Holycost in the former Communist countries. See the jewish attack on the Carmelite nuns in Auschwitz — and their eventual expulsion — for example.
Or the case of Salomon Morel, the Jew who ran the NKVD Zgoda death camp in Świętochłowice after the end of the war. He was responsible for the torture and murder of thousands of Germans and Poles. He fled to Israel after the collapse of Communism. The Israelis refused to extradite him to face justice for his crimes, of course.
Once they had clearly established semitically-supreme victimhood status, the next step was to gradually promote the concept of Poles as oppressors/ victimizers who need to atone for their “White privilege” by further submitting to jewish hegemony, importing millions of non-Whites, etc. — same recipe as everywhere else.
https://www.johndenugent.com/are-you-polish-watch-this-jewish-demands/
Looks like they still resent the end of the arenda system.
Wow…maybe it has begun…
“2020 Democrats are dropping like flies from pro-Israel AIPAC conference…Just weeks after Democrats had a meltdown over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s criticism of Israel, seven 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have opted to skip this year’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, which annually convenes prominent Israel supporters.”
https://news.vice.com/en_us/article/8xyj5a/2020-democrats-are-dropping-like-flies-from-pro-israel-aipac-conference?utm_campaign=sharebutton
As RobinG keeps saying; “2021”!!!
Peace.
MIKE GRAVEL is calling for volunteers for his exploratory committee. @MikeGravel
Talha exalted upon this apparent factor: “seven 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have opted to skip this year’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference,”
Hey Talha!
Above…,
The seven 2020 Democrats “skipped” away from the AIPAC conference, but they now must resign themselves to a “skip & hop” return to their day job.
Such is evidence of Israel’s (patented) unnatural presidential candidate election-selection Process. Thanks and like always, a-salaam alaikum, my Brother!
“And in #233 he’s still trying to conflate the concepts of “nation” and “nation-state,” hoping no one will notice…”
No pretense concerning their use. I use the terms interchangeably. It appears you noticed and it doesn’t change a thing — no misleading required or intended
You might have some room on my use of the term “state” when referring to “nation” or “nation state”, but even the meanings are enough to warrant their application — though I would add taking them in context would be helpful.
Embassies:
Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
1961
“Article 22
1.The premises of the mission shall be inviolable. The agents of the receiving State may not enter
them, except with the consent of the head of the mission.
2.The receiving State is under a special duty to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises
of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the
mission or impairment of its dignity.
3.The premises of the mission, their furnishings and other property thereon and the means of
transport of the mission shall be immune from search, requisition, attachment or execution.
Article 23
1.The sending State and the head of the mission shall be exempt from all national, regional or
municipal dues and taxes in respect of the premises of the mission, whether owned or leased, other thansuch as represent payment for specific services rendered.
2.The exemption from taxation referred to in this article shall not apply to such dues and taxes
payable under the law of the receiving State by persons contracting with the sending State or the head of the mission.
Article 24
The archives and documents of the mission shall be inviolable at any time and wherever they may
be”
Article 25
The receiving State shall accord full facilities for the performance of the functions of the mission.
http://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/9_1_1961.pdf
Apparently the term inviolable escapes comprehension That means the receiving state cannot enter said premises without the permission of the receiver, the property therein is inviolable. And what the reference to extra-territoriality goes to is that the US cannot claim ownership and it can be ordered to leave the country by the receiving state. Even the above reference document makes that clear. But while in country and on the premises, the embassy and its boundaries are US territory for the expressed purpose of the service. Up until the time of departure or the revocation of the status by the receiving nation or nation-state , the premises are in fact the territory of the sending country.
When Venezuala ordered the US to depart by order of the above document referenced, the US should have begun a process to depart. The president of the US had no authority to mandate that they stay in country, such an order would be violation of the agreement regarding embassies. Note however, that Venezuela did not invade the embassy — it honored the inviolate status as US territory until departure. Furthermore whether extraterritoriality is extended is dependent on the nature of the relationships between states.
However and more in keeping to the issue of extraterritoriality, members of the embassy are not exempt from the laws of the host nation, unless so granted by the host nation — that is the meaning and context of the term
“extraterritoriality”
Attacking any Embassy is in fact an attack on the sending state.
_________________________________________________
Nice!!! This is amazing – I didn’t expect to see things like this so quickly. But maybe the momentum is just going to keep it snowballing.
One can pray and hope at least.
Peace.
RobinG announced: “MIKE GRAVEL is calling for volunteers for his exploratory committee. @MikeGravel”
Thanks a lot for this, RobinG! And may God’s blessings be poured upon Mike Gravel’s exploratory committee effort!
But it’s very regrettable that empowered & criminal Zionist Jews select 😕 who gets to be the “Homeland’s” president, way prior to the date mere citizens cast their enthusiastic votes.
For an example, Bernie Sanders called for youthful volunteers to join his memorable campaign battle against the Israeli “war cunt,” HRC, and he succeeded! What’s more, the Senator avoided addressing AIPAC 2016, but, undemocratically,🤔 the DNC Chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz did him in.
Grant it, maybe Soros and the Goldman Sachs Group can somehow finagle, & learn to say,🤑 it’s “The Bern’s” turn?
So Godspeed traction for Mike Gravel’s gallant run, because observably, international Zionist Jewry is now “full speed ahead” with achieving Israel’s Middle East hegemony.
Thnks, RobinG!🙌 And “Good night America.”
Oh My — Our Emperor at work.
Who does Trump think he is – GOD!
He is in effect giving the Jews someone else’s land.
He is breaking hundreds of years established international law.
This is wrong – wrong – wrong.
Think Peace — DO NO HARM – Art
p.s. No Muslim can sanction this – this is not over.
I know! Of course, OTOH, there’s Trump’s tweet about Golan. Can only hope that works against him if we press the Genie Energy conflict of interest. There really is snowballing. The Israel Lobby Conference will be live on C-SPAN. (And on video afterwards.) Sunday is the big Pro-Palestine (anti-AIPAC) event, and on Monday the anti-apartheid Jewish kids will give them Hell. They’re sort of like J-Street in ideology, but they drive the AIPAC tribe nuts. (“Egad, 🙁 our self-hating youth.)
ISRAEL LOBBY AND AMERICAN POLICY CONFERENCE 2019
To Talha, RobinG said: “I know! Of course, OTOH, there’s Trump’s tweet about Golan. Can only hope that works against him if we press the Genie Energy conflict of interest.”
WOW! A Genie Energy “conflict of interest.”
Oh man, just some hope & a full court press, and “we” really got the iffen Jews on-the-run! 🙌
Thanks, RobinG! And here I thought the fuckers had my unit squeezed. Phew!
The dedication monument reads that the park is named for “Meir Kahane, lover of Israel, great in Torah, hero in action, killed sanctifying God’s name.”
A pseudo god and the Jew – an unholy alliance.
The Jews sure like killing – don’t they – look at the ME and Israel – terror and killing is in their blood and their culture. As they squat on Palestinian land, 90% of Israeli Jews want to erase Palestine and illuminate the Palestinian people.
They claim in a false story, that their god killed Egyptian children for them (Passover). That ungodly example, feeds their evil today.
Today’s stupid Jews are still telling their little children that story – teaching them that terror and killing is god’s way. They infuse in their immature brain – perpetual anger. The little ones never recover – they never find their humanness.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
More Fake News, intensification of my “Homeland’s” malady, cognitive dissonance! (zzZigh)
Fyr article linked down below, and while Israel got Golan Heights as a gift🙌from tRump adminstration, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has threatened to curb intelligence-sharing with Israel because the Middle East’s “only democracy” is indulging excessive trade with China.
In particular, the phoney ZUS “MAGA” component does not want to compete with China, especially in the realm of 5G network technology development which now impacts product manufacturing, & will revolutionize cell phone use & capability. Pompeo’s particular target, the Chinese giant, company, Huawei!
Some U.R. commenter will remember how Wall Street, Corporate America, and my “Homeland’s”
legislative & Executive Branch fucked working class American labor, & offshored/outsourced industrial (factory) jobs to China.
In addition, a few U.R. commenters will know how China continues to buy US Treasury bonds which sustains wars for Israel and t-Rump’s loading even more (debt-based) money into the Pentagon.
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/03/21/pompeo-threatens-to-curb-israel-ties-over-growing-israeli-trade-with-china/
Gods almighty James, if you follow your link, you’ll see photos that would trigger a Jewish supremacist to have an aneurysm!
pictures like that must have a warning!
No wonder they want to demonize Poland, just look at all those little Nazis!
Actually, you are the moron. And an apoplectic one at that. When you are done spewing insults, mouth foaming receded, and of course, brain fog somewhat cleared, try to understand the difference between a necessary and a sufficient condition.
Sovereignty is a meaningless word unless a state entity already exists and does so on account of a natural right enforced by a variety of endowments. Thus it has always been and shall be.
I guess you’re tyring to suggest that since Palestine was not considered a ‘state entity’ according to your definition, that it never had, and certainly does not deserve – sovereignty.
What are the conditions that are necessary for sovereignty?
“After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights”
– Donald Jerkoff Trump (lickspittle to Zion)
BDS baby!
BDS
The time for the end of your ‘shitty little state’ is at hand.
“2020 Democrats are dropping like flies from pro-Israel AIPAC conference…Just weeks after Democrats had a meltdown over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s criticism of Israel, seven 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have opted to skip this year’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, which annually convenes prominent Israel supporters.”
https://news.vice.com/en_us/article/8xyj5a/2020-democrats-are-dropping-like-flies-from-pro-israel-aipac-conference?utm_campaign=sharebutton
(H/T Talha)
Knowing some of your comment history, it’s hard to believe you’re defending the Elite Christian HasbaRat, lol.
Unrelated to your comment, but read this and despair!
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47670717
Yeah, I heard that on the radio (WPFW). “…despair.” Now, don’t go all Chuck O. on us. Sent by God, lol. This messianic drivel only needs the right jujitsu.
On Fox Jews last night, Shannon Bream played a very short video clip showing Beto O’Rourke trashing Netanyahu in uncertain terms.
That was the first time I saw that clip. How is that? Any American politician denouncing Netanyahu is a major news story. But it is not???
Who are the mass media protecting, Netanyahu or O’Rourke or both?
That clip is major news – it would be good if it could be published on the internet.
It belongs on UR and Twitter and left and right blogs – for all to see (especially next week).
Think Peace — Art
Holy cow!…..this is a first.
Mr .Unz needs to program a “Barf” button.
Peace.
@Phillip Giraldi #253
I read the link. Now we have the chance to see if God sent the right guy for the job.
Is this guy the Secretary of State. Really?
Hello RobinG,
I know what you are, a female Hope Utopian.
Am a man, 67, and a life long eastern Catholic. Especially after having physically worked for almost 50-decades, I have managed to cling to the following life view, courtesy of the apostle St. Paul:
In the end, there’s only “Faith, hope, and love.” Fyi, my Sister, Paul said that love is the greatest of the three!
It is very important for me to try and avoid partaking in “False Hope” about anything.
You are perhaps younger than I, RobinG? But maybe you experienced an equal part of workplace tyranny as I have, and subsequently you are inclined to a greater instinct for hope than I.
But, but, when a very life experienced man, like Phil Giraldi, signals “Good night America” and despair time is at the “Homeland” gate, I iffen listen, baby! 🤗
Otherwise, all I can decently say to you, Lady RobinG, is, keep faith in your ZUS citizen voice, keep hope alive while rooting for Tulsi Gabbard, and… “don’t you love me madly?”* 👷
* Song; Jim Morrison and The Doors.
Twitter exists solely at the pleasure of Israel-firsters like Bolton and Clinton: https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/19/twitter-restricts-account-of-julian-assanges-mother/
UPDATED: The Twitter account of Julian Assange’s mother was restored on Wednesday night after her supporters sent a flood of messages to Twitter.
Attention all Morons
Of course a state has to exist before it can have sovereignty ….well duh, how stupid can you be.
But for the last time……SOVERIGNTY IS NOT THE SAME THING AS ‘RIGHT TO EXIST.’
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/sovereignty
”Sovereignty is the power of a state to do everything necessary to govern itself, such as making, executing, and applying laws; imposing and collecting taxes; making war and peace; and forming treaties or engaging in commerce with foreign nations.”
In international law, countries are recognised as existing de facto and de jure, but there is no notion or law that any country has a “right to exist’.
Because there is no ‘right to exist’ in International Law Jews use the right to exist as a moral arguement,the same way they use bible myth, and as a trick question to try and shut down their critics…..in their mind boggling stupidity they think people will assume Israel has some kind of legal right to exist when in fact it doesnt.
The term ‘right to exist’ came from philosophical writers debating it, not from legal and never made it into Law.
http://www.unz.com/article/uks-labour-antisemitism-split/
Some of you might want to read that article and take stock.
O’Rourke raised 6.1 million in 24 hours, so far more than any other Dem candidate.
He’s too liberal on some things for me but I’d vote for him over Trump or any others right now.
Bewildered, Ahoy asked: “Is this guy the Secretary of State. Really?”
Yes, Ahoy. To be specific, Pompeo is the ZUS Secretary of State! One can also imply that Pompeo is also on direct mission authorized by Israel & God.
(Zigh) Throughout history, it is not strange for unbridled & tyrannical authoritarians to figure they’re doing God’s work. *
For the helluva it, below, I post a slice of P.G.’s BBC-linked article. The overwhelming question is, who can save America from Israel and the t-Rump administration? (Zigh)
“US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it is “possible” that President Donald Trump was sent by God to save Israel from Iran.”
* To paraphrase a late-John Lennon song, “What ever gets you through the murderous night…, it’s alright, it’s alright”
I saw that yesterday. Sickening. Insane.
Add the secret and closed “Faith based media’ conference calls with the State Department and that they refuse to release a transcript of the meeting and we can imagine a ‘holy war’ being planned for the ME the Trump adm is shoring up support for.
I am watching it now. Telling how Israel agents have taken over the state of Virginia’ s economic advisory board to bring in Israeli companies….going to do it to more states.
The Virginia-Israel Advisory Board
Taxpayer-Funded Israel Lobbying Inside State Government
”The Virginia-Israel Advisory Board VIAB has one key difference with scores of privately funded state chambers of commerce created to foster closer economic integration between the United States and Israel while supporting the Israeli government’s policy agenda. Originally created by an uncodified act in 2001, VIAB has been funded by Commonwealth of Virginia taxpayers. Its charter is to “advise the Governor on ways to improve economic and cultural links between the Commonwealth and the State of Israel, with a focus on the areas of commerce and trade, art and education, and general government.” VIAB is a pilot for how Israel can quietly obtain taxpayer funding and official status for networked entities that advance Israel from within key state governments……
continued
http://israellobby.org/VIAB/
“VIAB is a pilot for how Israel can quietly obtain taxpayer funding and official status for networked entities that advance Israel from within key state governments……”
Disgusting.
“Pompeo says God may have sent Trump to save Israel from Iran”
Perfect quote to support the j-left “It’s not the Tribe pushing to support Israeli expansionism! It’s those evil evangelical Christians who are behind it all!” narrative.
Pay no attention to those Adelsons and Singers behind the curtain…
The US is a failed state.
I want Stephen Moore assassinated immediately before Trump appoints him to the FED/
Surely there is someone among all the gun activist using our public lands for hunting that could do this for us.
https://newsok.com/article/5624829/stephen-moore-why-trump-must-veto-federal-land-grab-bill
If Trump remains in office all our nature preserves and parks and wildlands will be no more….the US will be covered shore to shore with tacky condos, McDonalds, casinos, Trump Towers, pavement, fracking, concrete,
I am suffocating ,literally, at the thought of our once beautiful public lands turned into a sickening kind of Disney land by developers.
Thanks Mr. Giraldi for noticing that article.
It is Purim time. Time to begin or end US wars in the middle east.
1991 Purim – war on Iraq ended.
2003 Purim – war on Iraq started
2011 Purim – war on Libya started
2019 Purim – Trump says the US will recognize the Golan Heights as Israel’s land
2019 Purim Eve, Erv Purim/ Esther Ta’aint, Feast Esther- Pompeo meets with Netanyahu.
Here is an Israeli article about this meeting:
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/260652
Tougher sanctions for Iran.
“He said he would reimpose tough sanctions on Iran, and he did. What we see is that this pressure is working. We need to increase it. We need to expand it. ”
Golan Heights
“We will continue to take action as need against the attempts of Iran to entrench itself militarily with dangerous weapons in Syria. There is no limitation to our freedom of action, and we appreciate very much the fact that the United States backs up our actions as we do them.
He warned that if Israel did not control the Golan Heights “we would have Iran on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.”
“For this reason, and for many more, I think it is time that the international community recognize Israel’s stay in the Golan, the fact that the Golan will always remain part of the State of Israel.”
Netanyahu gave speech before Purim 2015 about “nuclear threat” from Iran.
“Pompeo wished the people of Israel a happy Purim holiday, and recalled Netanyahu’s speech about the Iranian nuclear threat before Congress in 2015, which took place shortly before Purim.
“The Ayatollahs have spent four decades spewing hatred, supporting terrorist violence, and pursuing nuclear weapons for a war against a neighbor that wishes nothing more than to live in peace. The Ayatollah has declared that the annihilation and destruction of Israel is his primary goal.
“With such threats a daily reality of Israeli life, we maintain our unparalleled commitment to Israel’s security and firmly support your right to defends yourselves,” he said.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47670717
“US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it is “possible” that President Donald Trump was sent by God to save Israel from Iran.”
Well, the seven nations to destroy game has Iran as the last one standing. To save this game Iran “must” be destroyed too. Otherwise, the nine eleven false flag was all for nothing. This is what this get “Iran” is all about, barbarians of the lowest sort in action. The only thing that is being “saved” is the destroy seven nations game. No rational or good God would ever want anything do with this destroy seven nations game.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47670717
Israeli reporter pushes the Purim theme with question to Pompeo.
“He was asked if “President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from an Iranian menace”.
“As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible,” said Mr Pompeo, a former Kansas senator and CIA director.
“I am confident that the Lord is at work here,” he added.
So sad, Zion Christian is not a Christian at all but Zion puppets for Israel’s wars. The Lord of Pompeo is not the Christian god of the New Testament but Yahweh at his worst of the Old Testament.
I think that O’Rourke’s trashing of Netanyahu is as big as Miss Omar’s words about AIPAC.
But clearly the JMSM does not want the public to see it.
I would be great for the public to parse everything that O’Rourke said. A US politician saying bad things about Netanyahu is totally forbidden.
p.s. We must thank Shannon Bream for exposing the video on her show.
“Jews use the right to exist as a moral argument…”
This exactly Jewish speculation on morality is the root of the many current Jewish problems. The Jewish State has been behaving immorally for decades. The Jewish Lobby has been behaving immorally for decades. And yet, the Jewish tribe continues screeching and wailing about its very special victimhood and about Jewish rights for that and this.
The pushback has been coming nevtably. The holo-biz is exploding; the holo-museum serve today as the reminders of Nakba. The fact of being born a Jew is becoming unbecoming; see the subtle editing on Wikipedia. These ongoing changes are the response to the cynical exploitation by the “chosen” of what is the best in western civilization such as the rule of law and institutionalized empathy for the victims of injustice.
The Queen Esther story is a picture into the Jew mindset of terror and killing. The story goes that 75,000 Persians where killed as an act of terror – just to prove Jew power. The actions of the Israelis today to eliminate Palestine flows from that evil story.
p.s. Today’s Queen Esther is real, she is Trump’s daughter – Ivanka.
…would be great for the public to parse everything that O’Rourke said.
Yes, it would. Especially whether he criticized Israel, or just Netanyahu. Because the truth is, Bibi is far from the worst candidate standing in this election.
A small point.
Where are those who scream “separation between church and state” all the time.
Oh – its the Jews – no screeching – Hmm.
Never ever trust a Jew to be consistent.
RobinG,
Netanyahu is going to win – Trump giving him the Golan will push him over the top with the Israeli voters.
Art
Remigius
Is that good or bad?…lol
Nearly 500 years? You must be tired. Take a break.
That’s not going to happen.
The US is so far gone, that the whole rotten system has to be cleared out first. Modern Germany and Japan grew out of the ruins of WW2, and modern Russia and China grew out of the ruins of Communism.
IMO the US is like an old and rotten tree just waiting for the right storm to blow it down. When it’s gone, the vacant ground can welcome some fresh new shoots.
Nah. His comments prove that he’s still going strong. I wish him another 500! 😉
PS: Bless you, Bro Chuck!
Hey Jacques!
Thanks for protecting my exposed Methuselah-backside from Jason L. Theanine’s accurate & funny slap!
Am disappointed the slap did not originate from the hand of Lady RobinG.💃
Lol, I am waiting for her reply with a bag of popcorn in hand. Best.
Broken Scranton greetings, Iris and Jacques Sheete!
Will avoid triumphalism regarding Lady RobinG’s suffragette self-righteousness but will continue learn from her often valuable U.R. comments. * Thanks a lot!
Aside —
As t-Rump commits more money to the military, linked down below & fyr, is a valuable Rolling Stone article written by Matt Taibbi on the “Homeland’s” best kept secret, Pentagon fraud.
Prior to Taibbi’s article, was the work of Professor Skidmore & grad assistants and which appeared in The Nation (magazine), November 2018. I suppose the he was steered in such expose-direction by the gallant work of Catherine Austin First.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/how-to-blow-700-billion-809465/
Hey Bro Jacques!
My comment was posted with a misspelling of a surname.😕 The lady’s name is Catherine Austin Fitts. Below fyr is Fitt’s on the missing $21 trillion. I think Catherine
well knows the identity of the “Chief Culprit.” 🤑 All the best, Bro!
RobinG,
The parasitic Jews just do not know when to stop – do they!
What is going to happen to them when it all falls.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Thanks for the introduction to Catherine Fitts, Chuck
Art noticed: “The parasitic Jews just do not know when to stop – do they!”
Unaccountable, why should they stop? (zzZigh)
Uh, have some cognitive dissonance, Art?
Today, t-Rump got AIPAC’s back and slammed Democrats for being anti-Jewish, anti-Semitic.”
Schumer & Pelosi must do more!
Actually, a Bookmark.
Information in the comment is very important.
What are the relationships among
Lawrence Eagleburger taking up residence in Charlottesville;
Phil Zelikow infiltrating U of Virginia;
Over last 10 – 15 years New York Jews flocking to Charlottesville;
Clintonista tool & carpetbagger Terry McAuliffe becomes governor of Virginia;
Once-idyllic Charlottesville becomes a cuss word
Jews destroyed Christian Europe one nation at a time.
Jews have taken over New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, now Virginia.
“Remigius” is a fictional character in Ken Follett epic, “Pillars of the Empire,” set in 12th century English towns and Benedictine monasteries.
Spoiler: story ends with murder of Thomas a Beckett AND SUBSEQUENT penance of King Henry.
Remigious was an evil-doing monk, mostly.
Fitts is awesome – I first heard about her through the late Michael Ruppert who was investigating financial market motivations behind 9/11.
Peace.
At yesterday’s ISRAEL LOBBY Conference, prepare to be WOWED by Walter Hixson.
Walter Hixson Explains The Role Of The “Israel Lobby”
Hey Zumbuddi!
I liked when Catherine issued a gallows-chuckle, and estimated that the “Homeland” population consists of 10℅ “slugs” who are running things.🤔
Ms. Fitts also estimates 10% of Americans know about the fraud🤗 and “must change the narrative,” by placing pressure upon their local Congressmen, who in turn would face getting “slugged”🇮🇱if they tried to act upon mere voter demands, needs.
I suggest Dr. & Representative Ron Paul was & is a model example of voter responsiveness.
A fine example is when he reached a presidential-candidate campaign’s televised debate stage,🙌and was awarded a couple minutes to explain the dire need to audit the Federal Reserve. 🥀 Too bad his son Rand can not try to make a Fed audit bloom?
Thanks, Zumbuddi, for exhuming & inhaling Ms. Fitts’s thought! And, “Good night America.”
Agree; Hixson was excellent.
Ali Abunimeh also delivered a good presentation of the Al Jazeera documentary,
However and unfortunately, Abunimeh appears to have “internalized the demands of the Oppressor” (aka Fiend): at the conclusion of his comments he condemned, repeatedly, the governments of Poland and Hungary as “antisemites.”
Maybe the folk wisdom, “Closing the barn door after the horses have been stolen” does not translate into Arabic: Zionists began the take-over of U S political life at least 100 years ago.
Not only are the horses out of the barn, the Fiend has taken over, they control the hay & oats and hold the reins.
As Grant Smith detailed, zionists are firmly entrenched throughout U S institutions. As I recall from Smith’s talk at Friday’s conference, federal employees in numerous U S agencies, especially those concerned with nuclear technology, are absolutely forbidden to disclose Israeli nuclear capacity; Smith mentioned one employee from LosAlamos, New Mexico who was fired for the crime of alluding to Israel’s nuclear deterrance in a magazine article. (A few days ago, Florida Rep. Yoho was asked why Israel is not held to account for its nuclear weaponry. Spinning liked a yoyo, Yoho said, “I am not aware that Israel has any nuclear weapons.”)
Poland and Hungary have Been There Done That and have learned from the tragedies that ensued.
They are protecting their own in the best way a prudent leader should: by securing the “barn” and its inhabitants for pernicious intruders.
Hixson on the conceptual theme, Settler Colonialism
nb. disappointing that Hixson felt compelled to give voice to the 6 million / holocaust narrative.
Against all logic, he blames “the iron wall of Israel’s militant chauvinism” on “the terrible burden of the Nazi genocide . . .”
In truth, the simplest chronological study of events from the late 1800s to before Hitler took history’s stage reveals that that “iron wall of militant chauvinism” pre-dated an alleged holocaust of Jews by almost half-a-century; that the holocaust narrative that has infested the world became the dominant narrative only after Israel had acquired a nuclear bomb and ‘won’ the 1967 war; that European Christians and Middle East Arabs– Christian and Muslim, were victims of a Jewish-imposed holocaust, not its perpetrators.
That being the case — as it undeniably is — Hixson must expand the list of Israelis and other Jewish as well as Christian zionist who MUST be called to account for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The falsity of the holocaust narrative is the last bunker that must be taken and leveled if we ever hope to to “undo the iron grip” of Israeli arrogance and the Israel Lobby.
Ummm, Abunimeh, eh? Have you watched the whole Hixson yet? The Holocaust, the genocide, the Nazi invasion of Poland, today’s anti-semitism? You weren’t triggered, et tu, Hixson? Just asking.
Oops….. I see your 2nd post now. He couldn’t be right, could he?
Hixson has recently authored Israel’s Armor: The Israel Lobby and the First Generation of the Palestine Conflict. He has done an excellent job following in the footsteps of Mearsheimer and Walt in producing a monograph chock full of evidence of how The Lobby has shaped US foreign policy in ways that are inimical to the national interest.
I knew this speech was going to be inspiring as its beginning was very auspicious:
and he ended it with this flourish:
I’m rereading “The Samson Option “(Hersh). Really quite good. The Kennedy Adm. made things unpleasant for Ben-Gurion in his relentless quest since ’48 to bring nuclear weapons to Israel. So yes everyone should be aware of Israel’s nukes and not punished for mentioning them. It’s an old story now.
Ben-Gurion sent plenty of flack back at JFK. He was a nonstop pain in the backside.
Kennedy did not care for the Israel lobby either. Something LBJ was very much at home with.
Just finished watching his speech, at the Washington Report´s site, only regretting not having understood well his final remarks on Trump, but now I will be able to review in this video you are linking with English subtitles so as to not missing his ingenious remarks.
He gave a terrific speech seasoned with a lot of interesting historical data and at the same time very sharp and encouraging with respect to the necessity of things to change in the US. I loved the way he defended Ilhan Omar. Also I found interesting what he said about JFK, whom some here, like ChuckOrlosky, have somehow idealized as if he had no stain….
I bookmarked his profile for future readings, his work seems quite interesting.
Have you been at the conference? There seemed to be a lot of elderly people, xcept for a group of youngsters, those with the Palestinian scarves….
Our dear Talha may find interesting what he said about Islam….
Do you know what?, I did not know this kind of people existed in the US, makes me feel envious of your political activists, at least those at academic level. There is hope….
Btw, talking about political activism, I could see amongst the attendants, at the entrance hall, picking her credentials, that woman activist from “CodePink” ( I think, since I do not know anything about this movement….just got my attention when seeing her at the #HandsOffVenezuela march…) whom I could see also at the protests in favor of Venezuela at the WH and after that occupying the US Venezuelan embassies to avoid being ransacked by the Trump adminstration. I find it curious that she is so courageously active due the banalization and ridiculization of this movement by people like The Saker, for example, basing their argumetns in the fact that they wear certain kind of pink hats without considering anytime their effort and activities and how they risk their lives and security to be in the right side, contrary to those who only write words in their and others´ blogs without ever daring to challenge anything which remotely could compromise them. Pharisees, like those pretending to be ativists now inventing conspiracy theories about Ilhan Omar….
I will be watching the rest of the conference in coming days….
P.S: On a more frivolous note, I found that Grant J. Smith very handsome….a leftist may be?
Wow – great speech! Thanks for transcribing.
Peace.
Grant Smith’s wife is a lovely woman.
Geo only transcribed a small part. The entire speech is excellent, very direct. And to Fatma’s point, in the Q&A he addresses the fact that only aging academics such as himself, with tenure and job security, even dare to research the subject.
The whole conference is now on WRMEA YouTube channel, and some individual segments.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHUzbq68PYLE_n_Sn_DuYAg/videos?disable_polymer=1
IDK what Grant’s personal politics are. WRMEA and IRmep are intentionally non-partisan. He is nuts and bolts, all business.
U.S. foreign aid and the Israeli nuclear weapons program – Grant F. Smith
The shot heard ’round the Unz choir loft.
Hixson was in error on two points. J.P. Kennedy Sr. was Amb. to GB and not “to Berlin”. This was in the question segment and probably a misspeak.
I know of nobody who labels JFK a Zionist. Though he did seek Jewish money and support, no question. Good talk.
Holy Cow! These Christian TruNews guys are amazing! In your face, Israel!
What is so Important About the Golan Heights?
Well, after hearing him I have some clues…..Although very interesting as well, his speech was too centered in the repercusions of Israeli influence in US policy and population, lacking any internationalist focus in the least, much less the universal focus of the effects of Israeli shenanigans which were present at Hixson´s speech, which I found memorable…
Thus, I would venture a US nationalist?… tending dangerously to the right extrem, adding his occupation at business and excesively groomed aspect, which gets any interest from my part decreasing exponentially….. to the tranquility of Anon 200…..
It is said that behind a great man there is always a great woman, normally in the shadows….
The same almost never is true in reverse…regrettably….
BTW, that the fact that those secret letters exist is in my opinion a much more serious cause for impeachment than any alleged meeting with any Russian official…
Amazing coincidence that
Phil Zelikow ‘s 9/11Mueller Russia report, is released just as Trump plays Balfour & gives Golan to Netanyahu.
9/11 Arabs done it, pay no attention to dancing Israelis; Mueller– Jared Kushner is squeeky clean, and the Mueller team / Adam Schiff “harrie the ref ’til the Izzies get what they want” has done its job.
Moon of Alabama on Mar 22 reported that Bibi took a $3 to $4 million deal with German firm involving Golan and submarines.
Pressure on Trump will now come from New York Southern District. That was the Morganthau court for decades. Same family as Morganthau Plan.
Schiff
Morganthau
Get over “history repeats,”
The same “Transgenerational criminal gang” (see Jeff Gates) is still in charge in USA.
Change that: Zionists are more deeply in control of U S A than when the first Schiff — Morganthau etc crime team took over a century ago.
Indeed. Here’s my favourite segment of the clip. It aligns quite well with what I have been saying for quite some time about the bogus GWOT:
Fatima Manoubia opined: “Also I found interesting what he said about JFK, whom some here, like ChuckOrlosky, have somehow idealized as if he had no stain….”
Dear Fatima,
You are an internationalist-scale asshole!
Fyi, I admire the “stain” of philanderer JFK’s fluid, which sprayed upon Jackie’s pink outfit while driving on Elm Street, much more than the git “stain” Bill Clinton discharged upon, the Jewish blow job, Monica Lewinsky’s dress.
Wisdom, pay attention!, because Zumbuddi informed: “Amazing coincidence that Phil Zelikow ‘s 9/11 Mueller Russia report, is released just as Trump plays Balfour & gives Golan to Netanyahu.”
Your connection of Balfour Agreement & t-Rump’s Golan Heights giveaway to the Land of Bilk & Money is brilliant!
And then, as “topper,” Zumbuddi’s comment departed with this truth: “Zionists are more deeply in control of U S A than when the first Schiff — Morganthau etc crime team took over a century ago.”
Appreciative, the only thing I can add is Phil Giraldi’s, “Good night America.”
Thanks so much, Z!
Good might indeed, and Good luck.
Tú siempre tan fino….
Btw, I got to know by a Spanish documentary that those “Proud Boys” seem to be very active in Philadelphia….Have you meet them anytime?
It seems their main goal in life is “drinking a lot and having fun with buddies”….doubtful what would MAGA….One can not but wonder who is paying for their dissolute existence….
Of course, they held as relics a Pat Buchanan book with covers on wood with carved silver letters which they keep in a wooden with carven silver decorations box as if it was a bible, as well as all the paraphernalia you could imagine of Trump campaign….
I researched a bit and got to now that the group was funded by Gavin McInnes, who seems to be currently a resident of Larchmont….I found myself wondering whether he had anything to do with that unconditional Trump supporter at The Saker, known as Larchomenter445, who clearly enjoys there uncontested right to comment, and, I suspect, also editing powers……..