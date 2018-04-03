A Special Relationship Born in Hell

If you want to understand what the “special relationship” between Israel and the United States really means consider the fact that Israeli Army snipers shot dead seventeen unarmed and largely peaceful Gazan demonstrators on Good Friday without a squeak coming out of the White House or State Department. Some of the protesters were shot in the back while running away, while another 1,000 Palestinians were wounded, an estimated 750 by gunfire, the remainder injured by rubber bullets and tear gas.
The offense committed by the Gazan protesters that has earned them a death sentence was coming too close to the Israeli containment fence that has turned the Gaza strip into the world’s largest outdoor prison. President Donald Trump’s chief Middle East negotiator David Greenblatt described the protest as “a hostile march on the Israel-Gaza border…inciting violence against Israel.” And Nikki Haley at the U.N. has also used the U.S. veto to block any independent inquiry into the violence, demonstrating once again that the White House team is little more than Israel’s echo chamber. America’s enabling of the brutal reality that is today’s Israel makes it fully complicit in the war crimes carried out against the helpless and hapless Palestinian people.
So where was the outrage in the American media about the massacre of civilians? Characteristically, Israel portrays itself as somehow a victim and the U.S. media, when it bothers to report about dead Palestinians at all, picks up on that line. The Jewish State is portrayed as always endangered and struggling to survive even though it is the nuclear armed regional superpower that is only threatened because of its own criminal behavior. And even when it commits what are indisputable war crimes like the use of lethal force against an unarmed civilian population, the Jewish Lobby and its media accomplices are quick to take up the victimhood refrain.
Last week, the Israeli government described the protests an “an organized terrorist operation” while Gazans are dehumanized by claims that they act under the direction of evil Hamas to dig tunnels and rain down bottle rockets on hapless Israeli civilians. The reality is, however, quite different. It is the Gazans who have been subjected to murderous periodic incursions by the Israeli army, a procedure that Israel refers to as “mowing the grass,” a brutal exercise intended to keep the Palestinians terrified and docile.
The story of what happened in Gaza on Friday had largely disappeared from the U.S. media by Sunday. On Saturday, The New York Times reported the most recent violence this way: “…some began hurling stones, tossing Molotov cocktails and rolling burning tires at the fence, the Israelis responded with tear gas and gunfire.” Get it? The Palestinians started it all, according to Israeli sources, by throwing things at the fence and forcing the poor victimized Israeli soldiers to respond with gunfire, presumably as self-defense. The Times also repeated Israel’s uncorroborated claims that there were gunmen active on the Gazan side, but given the disparity in numbers killed and injured – zero on the Israeli side of the fence – the Palestinian shooters must have been using blanks. Or they never existed at all.
The Israelis reportedly also responded to “suspicious figures” on the Gazan side with rounds from tanks, killing, among others, a farmer far from the demonstrations who was working his field. Israeli warplanes and helicopters also joined in the fun, attacking targets on the Palestinian side. Drones flew over the demonstrators, spraying tear gas down on them. One recalls that the major Israeli assault on Gaza in 2014 included vignettes of Israeli families picnicking on the high ground overlooking the assault, enjoying the spectacle while observing the light-and-sound show that accompanied the carnage. At that time, more than 2,000 Gazans were killed and nearly 11,000 were wounded, including 3,374 children, of whom over 1,000 were permanently disabled.. If the current slaughter in Gaza continues, it would be a shame to forego the entertainment value of a good massacre right on one’s doorstep.
The reliably neocon Washington Post also framed the conflict as if Israel were behaving in a restrained fashion, leading off in its coverage with “Israel’s military warned Saturday it will step up its response to violence on the Gaza border if it continues…” You see, it’s the unarmed Palestinians who are creating the “violence.” Israel is the victim acting in self-defense.
The newspaper coverage was supplemented by television accounts of what had taken place. ABC News described “violent clashes,” implying that two somewhat equal sides were engaged in the fighting, even though the lethal force was only employed by Israel against an unarmed civilian population.
The backstory to the killing is what should disturb every American citizen. When it comes to disregard for United States national sovereignty and interests, the Israelis and their amen chorus in Washington have dug a deep, dark hole and the U.S. Congress and White House have obligingly jumped right in. Since June 8, 1967, when the Israelis massacred the crew of the U.S.S. Liberty, Israel has realized it could do whatever it wants, whenever it wants, wherever it wants, any time it wants, to anybody…including American servicemen, and the U.S. would do nothing.
Let me speak plainly. The existence of many good Israelis to who oppose their own government’s policies notwithstanding, the current Israel is an evil place that Americans should be condemning, not praising. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not be receiving 29 standing ovations from Congress. He should be rotting in jail. Israel’s shoot-to-kill policy and dehumanization of the Palestinian people is nothing to be proud of. That the United States is giving this band of racist war criminals billions of dollars every year is a travesty. That the reputation of American has been besmirched worldwide because of its reflexive support of anything and everything that this rogue regime does is a national disgrace.
Gazans are demonstrating in part because they are starving. They have no clean drinking water because Israel has destroyed the purification plants as part of a deliberate policy to make life in the Strip so miserable that everyone will leave or die in place. And even leaving is problematical as Israel controls the border and will not let Palestinians enter or depart. It also controls the Mediterranean Sea access to Gaza. Fisherman go out a short distance from the shore to bring in a meager catch. If they go any farther they are shot dead by the Israeli Navy.
Hospitals, schools and power stations in Gaza are routinely bombed in Israel’s frequent reprisal actions against what Netanyahu chooses to describe as aggressive moves by Hamas. Such claims are bogus as Israel enjoys a monopoly of force and is never hesitant to use it.
Over in the other Palestinian enclave the West Bank, or what remains of it, the story is the same. Brutal heavily armed Israeli settlers rampage, poisoning Palestinian water, maiming and killing their livestock and even murdering local residents. Children throw stones or slap a soldier and wind up in Israeli prisons. The settlers are backed up by the army and paramilitary police who also shoot first. The Israeli military courts, who have jurisdiction over the occupied West Bank, rarely convict a Jew when an Arab is killed or beaten.
And here in America a bought-and-paid-for Congress continues to do its bit. Last week President Trump signed the so-called Taylor Force Act, part of the marathon spending bill, which will cut aid going to the Palestinian Authority while also increasing the money going to Israel. Back in January, Congress had also cut the funding going to support Palestinians who are still living in U.N. run refugee camps in spite of resolutions demanding that they should be allowed to return to their homes, now occupied by Israeli Jews. During the perfunctory debate on the measure, Congressmen were lied to by pro-Israel lobbyists who claimed that Arabs are terrorism supporters and use the money to attack Israelis.
I could go on and on, but the message should be clear to every American. There is no net gain for the United States in continuing the lopsided and essentially immoral relationship with the self-styled Jewish State. There is no enhancement of American national security, quite the contrary, and there remains only the sad realization that the blood of many innocent people is, to a considerable extent, on our hands. This horror must end.
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.
While I fully concur with the author and appreciate the information he is putting out, I think that the Israeli power structure has the yankee structure locked in to such an extent that the evil alliance figures to continue. The propaganda undergirding this fact is so strong that I don’t see popular resistance to this alliance within the US unless things really go bad, itself a distinct possibility.
Just consider 9/11. Mossad was caught with bombs in NYC the day of and yet they were released and there's no mention in the media. All the evidence Chris Bollyn and others have put together points to a zionist "inside" operation. Over 2,300 engineers conclude the government's narrative "defies physics", not to mention logic. WTC Building 7 collapses in 7 seconds and this is ignored without repercussion. 3,000 died that day and millions since as a result (fake "War on Terror", actual "War OF Terror").
The country has been overthrown from within. The question is what to do? How do we wake up the masses suffering from Stockholm Syndrome? Or is it best to get the heck out of dodge before things unravel and escalate?
We have a fake government, fake media, fake legal system (UCC contract law, no common law), fake education, fake history, fake air/skies (chemtrails, geo-engineering), fake water (fluoridated), fake food (GMO). 5G is coming, cameras are going up everywhere. We're close to a police state and martial law can't be far off. Fake President. I deep down knew he wasn't real because it's not possible. http://themillenniumreport.com
It's a pretty bleak picture. We need an awakening / revolution.
Frankie P
Your tax dollars at work!
Nobody speaks more plainly than the truth telling Phil Giraldi. Nobody!
Is this unz’s “whine about joos” marathon month?
Feels like I’m reading stormtarded front.
Mix it up a bit more, please. There ARE other topics.
There is only one topic: that shit hole terrorist state called israel that has managed to enslave America.
That's the topic and therefore the need to inform americans of the jew threat. No other topic could be more relevant. We need to inform americans and finally stop fighting the repulsive jew wars.
What ? North Korea ? please :)
One of my students informed me of this on Friday. I am embarrassed to say, I could only express my hope that Israel was not once again shooting and killing unarmed civilians — knowing the contrary.
Frustration to frustration and beyond.
Gaza Passover Massacre: Israelis Snipers Target Palestianan Protestors
http://www.newnationalist.net/2018/04/03/gaza-passover-massacre-israelis-snipers-target-palestianan-protestors/
thenewnationalist,
Those snipers are the modern version of the Passover angles, that their god sent to kill Egyptian children.
Like Mosses - Netanyahu is leading the Jews to the promised land - Lebanon and Syria and beyond.
Think Peace --- Do No Harm --- Art
The protest was intended to elicit a military response. This has been going on for decades; the stated goal of the protesters is the destruction of the Jewish state. A passive response is suicide.
If it was indeed intended to provoke a military response, you would have defeated their intent by ignoring them. But, knowing the unsuppressable fount of Judaic evil, they could count on you to sacrifice them. May their lives not have been gifted in vain. May the Judaic state be utterly destroyed. Aameen!
I agree.
The Yahweh Goon Squad aka the IDF at its best again shooting Palestinian kids. The tribe have a thingie for killing goy kids as evinced in their Passover Celebrations.
The vampire squid has its much larger and more powerful prey so under control that there is almost no need for it to deliver orders and commands. The evil parasite has a thought and the host carries out the action as if the blood/brain barrier has been breached. The only remaining question for sensible realists concerns how much time should pass before they begin to wish for/hope for/work to bring about the downfall of the host prey as it becomes clearer and more obvious that its downfall is the only way to destroy the evil parasite and spare the rest of the world.
Frankie P
The critical mistake that the CIA and other institutions of the American deep state made was in failing to understand that media is critical infrastructure just as much as roads, bridges, ports and the electrical grid and therefore needed to be kept out of the cartelized control of a tiny ethnic group with foreign allegiances. They allowed this critical infrastructure be bought up by this foreign minority and thereby used to brainwash the American public and control the perimeter of the debate. This was a catastrophic mistake which is the primary root cause of most of America’s greatest problems from immigration to foreign wars in the Middle East.
If effect, the American media is controlled by a foreign mafia, until and unless it is dealt with as such, in the same manner as the Italian mafia, if necessary, America will continue to be run for foreign interests. Most countries are much smarter than us (e.g., China). They never would have let this happen.
Brian Roberts: Comcast and MSNBC
Aviv Nevo: Time Warner and CNN.
Sulzburger family: NYTimes
Sumner Rothstein: CBS
Unfortunately, the police forces in the U.S. loves the way the Israeli military does business. Their costumes and tactics are becoming quite similar.
"Escalation of force" used to be the cornerstone of American "law enforcement", but no more. Police expect us mere mundanes to cower in fear, and obey their (sometimes confusing and ridiculous) commands without question. This goes hand-in-hand with the militarization of American "law enforcement". Of course, us mere mundanes are expected to embrace the "escalation of force" doctrine under penalty of law.
We are all Palestinians now...
I think the time will soon come to move Israel back to its legal 1947 borders. Personally I think everything between the ’47 and ’67 land grab should be a join Palestinian-Israeli administered area, where both Palestinians and Israelis would have freedom of movement, so that they learn to govern together. I call it the one-state two-state solution! World needs to start sanctioning those that actually deserve sanctions.
Somalia can be ITALIAN EAST AFRICA again. I have a globe where that is how it is labeled. Must be the best way to decide states and borders!!!
You won’t hear about shooting Gaza protesters on prime time MSNBC, CNN shows for two reasons. The guests either wouldn’t be inclined to speak about it, for ideological and ethic reasons. Or, those that might like to express concern would feel sufficiently threatened that they would never be asked to come back.
Oh Lord, I want that money is a line from The Producers. But it’s applicable here. Many of these cable contributors know what’s expected of them and deliver safe answers so they can continue cashing scale appearance checks. And any show with a negative focus on Israel would be attacked by the Israel Lobby, forthwith.
Phil Giraldi’s outcry and description are all to correct. Sadly, these voices have no chance in the US and elsewhere to get heard. The world public opinion is systematically sealed off by the fawning media corporations spreading fabricated and manipulated news about the so-called democracy in the Middle East. Israel’s pattern of justification for its heinous crimes is always the same. The rogue regime sees itself as the victim, the eternal victim, and its violent, inhuman and brutal responses are called self-defense! The Trump regime and other states keep mum about the massacre Israel committed in the Gaza Strip such as the German government, which speaks volumes.
Our newly appointed Foreign Minister dandy, Heiko Maas, just paid his first official visit to Israel, with Charlotte Knobloch in tow, the eternal President of the of the Jewish community in Munich. After landing in Tel Aviv, they resorted immediately to Yad Vashem. After Maas took office, he revealed that he joint politics because of “Auschwitz” not because of Willy Brandt, the legendary SPD politician. Consequently, he got labeled “Auschwitz Minister.”
With the Trump regime, the US got finally the government it deserves. Perhaps Trump got something wrong at his inauguration address. Didn’t he wanted to cry “Israel first, Israel first.” At least his rhetoric and his policy put the desires of this rogue state before the interests of his own country. All his political moves so far are in the sole interest of Israel. Trump’s government., packed with “Israel Firsters,” and with the appointment of John Bolton, the Iran deal goes down the drain. A new war against Iran in the interest of Israel is more than likely. Such an attack, which is a war of aggression, for which the US is famous for, will lead to hell across the Middle East. In the light of such a scenario, the Iraq disaster was indeed a “cakewalk,” such as the Ziocon hawks falsely predicted. How long is the American public willing to send its boys as cannon fodder for the sake of a rogue state such as Israel into another illegal war? Because of America’s unwavering support of the Zionist occupation regime, its image in the world is at an all-time low.
A handy weapon to distract from Israel’s crimes against humanity is “Anti-Semitism”. The inflationary use of this assertion is Israel’s best soft-power weapon to shut up any criticism. This card is played worldwide, except in Greenland where there is apparently on “Anti-Semitism”! It’s tough to counter Israel’s anti-Semitic ‘weapon of mass destruction’ because all the media outlets are crazy about this hoax. All these so-called anti-Semitic incidents are exaggerated and blown out of proportions.
In Germany, the new anti-Semitic scapegoats are the refugees from Muslim countries. The Zionist lobby has successfully put out the argument that Germany has imported “Anti-Semitism” from the Middle East. On the contrary, Anti-Semitism is a Christian European invention. In the Middle East and the Muslim world, it was unknown till the Zionists colonized the Land of Palestine. Even then, the resentment against this illegal land grab has nothing to do with “Anti-Semitism.” The right term to describe the resistance is Anti-Zionism, which is a racist and expansionist ideology.
Giraldi is entirely right that this “immoral” relationship should be cut for the sole benefit of the American people. Being a partner in crime equals almost to commit the crime yourself. The last example of Netanyahu’s brass was his one-sided announcement that Canada, Italy, and Germany would take 16 000 refugees from Eritrea and Somalia who came to Israel. These three countries were all hit between the eyes because they did know nothing about their ‘luck.’ Why didn’t Netanyahu made his generous offer to his friend in the White House? Perhaps Trump would have been thrilled by this Greek gift.
"Phil Giraldi’s outcry and description are all TO correct."
You know it, I know it.
said:
"After landing in Tel Aviv, they resorted immediately to Yad Vashem. After Maas took office, he revealed that he joint politics because of “Auschwitz” not because of Willy Brandt, the legendary SPD politician. Consequently, he got labeled “Auschwitz Minister.”Fake Yad Vashem is rightly described as a Fantasy Theme Park, a Potemkin Village.
All smoke & mirrors as is the impossible '6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers'. '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
Must reads here:
Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
New eye opening videos from CODOH:
Probing the Holocaust, pt. 1
https://codoh.com/library/document/4056/?lang=en
and:
Chemistry of Auschwitz / Birkenau
https://youtu.be/SUc6Y_E5zb0
Giraldi speaks lies to weakness
Of the 16 killed, 11 appeared to have been affiliated with terror organizations, he noted, mostly Hamas, but also Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Islamic Jihad, and a salafist group. This army’s identification of these operatives is largely supported by acknowledgements by the terrorist organizations themselves, and by photographs of the men either in uniform or receiving military-style funerals,
https://www.timesofisrael.com/what-we-know-and-dont-about-fridays-gaza-protests/
Why bother with propaganda coming from tax dodgers making a living off other peoples misery.read the israeli newspapers if you want the truth
How did the soldiers that shot them in the back know this? What about the thousands injured, over half with live fire - did the Israeli Death Forces identify them as "Hamas terrorists" as they were running away and shot in the back?
You are yourself just a Zionist terrorist. Thousand times worse than the worst of Hamas. Don't worry, all the main press in US is also Jew supremacist/Zionist press, just like your Israeli press (except Haaretz, that one alone has a little bit of humanity, it does not seem to consider all non-Jews as cattle and sometimes has some truth to it).
How can a USA run by jews cut ties with jews ?
Sharon’s famous words ‘we control America’.
One of the most astonishing things about Israel for me is that there seems to be no strategy whatsoever for the Gaza concentration camp.
Unless you see procrastination as a strategy, the hope that something will turn up.
Jahweh will solve the problem ?
The United States, my country, unfortunately is Zionist Occupied Territory. I just started picking fights on Beitbart and while many of the posters I assume are Zionist trolls some have to be real posters and there the pro Zionist posters outnumbered the anti Zionist ones at least 5 to 1.
I bow my head in shame for my once great and now Zionist occupied country.
What American media? Oh, you mean the Jew supremacist/Zionist media in the United States, which is the only permitted mass media in the heavily censored region. Well, that question answers itself.
It’s been like that for centuries. Ergo, the pithy Polish proverb, “The Jew cries out in pain as he beats you”. The Jew is, in his eyes, the perennial victim, even as he aggressively commits genocide. This paranoid delusional / supremacist trait is so ingrained it seems Jews actually believe it.
Yes, except Americans have no say in the matter. Jews have a say in the matter, and it is clear whither their extreme ethnocentrism takes them. The only hope of salvation for the US, before it is too late and we are in a permanent, unassailable global Bolshevik dictatorship, is to purge the Jew supremacists from our government, media, banks, universities and other institutions. Assimilated Jews, and those who are racialist but not supremacist, are welcome to stay. This can be done easily enough using existing discrimination, foreign agent and smilar laws.
Odds of this sensible step being taken: virtually zero. The other option to save humanity from perpetual slavery is for the US to fall from grace.
There are many compelling reasons for the US to disengage from these costly, intractable, religious-based MidEast conflicts.
So why haven’t these sensible ideas gotten through to average Americans?
Because dominant forces want these dissenting thoughts and opinions eradicated, silenced or altogether demonized.
Dissident intellectuals like Philip Giraldi have been preemptively purged from our nation’s intellectual marketplace. What we get instead are ambitious but conformist broadcasters who know precisely where they should go and where they cannot go. They’re ambitious. And accommodating.
Those who don’t follow certain unwritten rules slide rapidly into oblivion. Career over. This lesson does not go unnoticed.
As a consequence, many of America’s best and brightest journalists dispense vapid streams of kosher junk news to an unwary public. The diet includes politically-correct Fake News, tales of Jewish suffering, and left wing virtue-signaling. This Zionized menu clouds moral judgement however.
And on top of that, Free Speech isn’t so free anymore. There are loyalty oaths. New ones.
“You’re not a white supremacist, are you?”
White supremacist… uh
“You don’t hate all Jews, do you?”
Jews… no. Of course not.
“So then what’s your problem?”
Nothing. Never mind.
That conversation brings to mind this: What if our ‘marketplace of ideas’ was rigged?
Are Americans stuck in a Zionist box? Looks that way. Sounds that way.
Like barnyard animals, the domesticated citizenry are gobbling up ‘mainstream’ political junk food. It’s what they’ve been fed their whole lives. So it tastes… normal. This is human nature.
The rank and file get to select either: (A) fortified gruel from the shiny RED bowl or (B) fortified gruel from the colorful BLUE dish.
And what a nutritious kosher meal it is!
Bought and paid for.
I spent several summers in Israel when I was a college student in 1968 and 1969. When I went back to the University of North Carolina I took a course in the Arab/Israel Dispute; it was a siminar that was methodically fair, telling both sides of the story. After class the professor and I would walk to our cars in faculty parking areas. He would actually look over his shoulder before admitting that most to the people in his field were strongly in favour of the Palestinians, since the Jews had such a strangle-hold on every American university.
“Cut all ties with war criminal Israel” ???
Has this guy even read a book on China or Russia?
Criticize Israel all you want but you should put things in perspective.
And don't talk of censorship, all Israeli military operations are heavily censored, with stiff sentences for violations, yet videos still make it out.
I don't know if you are Hasbara or heavily brainwashed but Israel is as evil as Saudi Arabia, it is no wonder they are best friends. And because US is controlled by Jew supremacists US is also in that sick terror club. Russia and China (particularly Russia) are nothing like those evil states. Our evil rulers demonize Russia exactly for that reason - they hate that Russia does not bow to them.
Erdo vs Yahu
Was that gas made by the Zyklon-B corporation?
There’s some bitter irony there that racist Israeli Jews are shooting and killing native Palestinians, fleeing from being poisoned by gas.
That the USA is on its knees, begging for more, from this group of sadistic, homicidal maniacs is pathetic, destroying what was left of our reputation.
Unfortunately, over 80% of Americans will cheer whatever kind of war crimes the Israelis perpetuate. That comes from years of relentless holocaust training, that has turned our brains to mush.
Certainly those on the right whose priorities are most directly under attack by powerful jewish lobbies and oligarchs should tactically support the idea of cutting off any positive connections with Israel, until jewish money stops promoting:
Interventionist wars;
The imposition of speech taboos and ultimately speechcrime laws (as in Europe and the UK) under the pretexts of suppressing “hate speech” and the political correctness smears (anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, islamophobia etc);
Mass immigration.
Ziocons (Israel-firsters) on the march, on the US taxpayers expense: https://www.globalresearch.ca/neoconservative-ideology-in-the-trump-white-house-u-s-military-power-torture-and-the-defense-of-israel/5634336
“When Mr. Bush [the lesser] cited its most simplified tenet—that the US should seek to promote liberal democracy around the world—as a key case for invading Iraq, neoconservatism was suddenly everywhere. It was a unified ideology that justified military adventurism, sanctioned torture and promoted aggressive Zionism.”
Normally, on the 50th anniversary of any notable event, there is almost always recognition in the mainstream media…not so for the deliberate Israeli attack on the USS Liberty (GTR-5). The American mainstream media was totally silent–not a single peep or mention of this act of war by Israel. This is PROOF that our mainstream media is “owned”, lock, stock and barrel by Israel…
An Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the recent power outage in Atlanta without being inspected by U S customs. This reeks of covert activity… The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”. Just maybe one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for “the big one”. As Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship only reinforces “split loyalty”–NOT upholding the interests of the United States, and must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should not be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
“One of the most influential neoconservatives in Washington is Robert Kagan, the husband of Victoria Nuland who was the Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs under the Obama administration (and one of the architects of the Ukraine’s civil war) describes himself as a “liberal interventionist” …
Between the 1950′s and the 1960′s, a political movement known as Neo-conservatism was born under the liberal hawks of the Democratic Party in the United States. … Then came the Vietnam war where the liberal hawks called for military action to prevent the Communists from taking power in Vietnam. The neocons were also proponents of the Cold War and supporters of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine… The neocons made their way to the Reagan administration with Eliot Abrams and company with wars in Central America including Nicaragua and El Salvador.”
–In any civilized society, the Kagans clan et al would have been isolated like a plague from the population. The US has become truly zionized by the Trotskyists who have been working synergetically with the MIC and the CIA.
It is a loosely guarded secret that American “law enforcement” has embraced Israeli “law enforcement” tactics (which are akin to military practices). As Israel is on a constant “war footing”, its tactics are contentious and confrontational. In fact, American “law enforcement” agencies routinely send their officers to Israel to receive “training” in Israeli police tactics. There is no room for Israeli tactics in American “law enforcement”.
“Escalation of force” used to be the cornerstone of American “law enforcement”, but no more. Police expect us mere mundanes to cower in fear, and obey their (sometimes confusing and ridiculous) commands without question. This goes hand-in-hand with the militarization of American “law enforcement”. Of course, us mere mundanes are expected to embrace the “escalation of force” doctrine under penalty of law.
We are all Palestinians now…
Supports the contention that the US is by far the largest state-sponsor of terrorism in today’s world.
Has this guy even read a book on China or Russia?
Criticize Israel all you want but you should put things in perspective.
How does affiliation with Israel help the US vis à vis its other adversaries?
Why not recreate the original palestine/jordan protectorates for the UK, and give Syria back to France, Lebanon should go to either France or Turkey, whilst you are living in an imaginary world with a “wayback machine”???
Somalia can be ITALIAN EAST AFRICA again. I have a globe where that is how it is labeled. Must be the best way to decide states and borders!!!
You are the eggspurt, yet can not spell?
-- Perversity and indignity, the twin children of the zionized mentality of the US & UK deciders.
If this were merely a matter of politics, such ties could be cut easily, and the cutting would force Israel to behave much better, which would lessen many tensions (not all, much less cure them) in the Middle East.
But this is a matter of deep culture. It goes to the very marrow of WASP culture. For the US to dump Israel, in effect, would require the US Elites to reject the fruits of WASP culture and begin replacing them with something else.
WASP culture was formed to the finish by, crystalized by, Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy not suppressed necessarily produces culture that is pro-Jewish.
It is this that St. Paul grasped fully, which is the reason he ignited the theological debate to root out Judaizing from the early Church, going so far as to call out St. Peter to his face (it seems that St. Peter, who was not the first rate philosophic mind that St. Paul was, had to be shown how and why any Judaizing would eventually ruin the faith of Christ and the work of the Church).
This hardcore Judaizing producing viciously, murderously, culturally genocidal politics, can be seen at the beginning of WASP culture taking over all of England: Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell literally made the deal with Jews.
WASP culture is the reason this mess exists. WASP culture spread a form of Judaizing around the globe, and its wealth and ability to bully the world meant that covetous and envious people wished to ape it rather than to escape it.
The US revolution against the British Empire failed ultimately, as the US took over running the world according to the standards of WASP culture. The various American rebels against the British Empire lost over time because they did not remove WASP culture from all sources of power in the colonies in their confederacy.
A culture produced by Judaizing heresy is not easily asked to behave itself, and when you ask in any way other than begging for some slight relief, it plans to rub out the threat you pose.
These are the near end-game fruits of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism and its deal with Jews to secure more money to wage more total war against non-WASP cultures native to the British Isles.
https://www.amazon.com/CHRISTS-VENTRILOQUISTS-Event-Created-Christianity-ebook/dp/B007Q1H4EG
There are many reasons to disbelieve Paul.
There are a couple of authors on this site whose comment areas are simply fever swamps. Saker and Giraldi are the two worst.
The Gazan “demonstrators” were approaching the boundary fence to tear it down. That is not peaceful by any measure. Israel has been under attack since 1948 and Arabs vowed that they would push Israel into the sea. Israel can not afford the sort of response idiots like Giraldi want. yet if the engage in justifiable force, Giraldi will call them racist, and any other smear he can think of.
There is no reason to cut off relations with Israel, in spite of the stupidity Giraldi wishes to engage in.
You want to see the young Palestinian men murdered in cold blood? Watch the work of your beloved Israeli Apartheid Death Forces:
https://twitter.com/Robert_Martin72/status/980247742722187264
https://twitter.com/DailySabah/status/980044306407968769
https://twitter.com/Joo_Gaza/status/979752738354548737
Etc. Show me where in these videos they had Molotov cocktails, and which one was charging a fence. Come on, you can do it!
Same way Guam and Okinawa and Diego Garcia, and UK do.
SERIOUS question for people that want to roll back borders to where they were over a half century ago (or wherever their 0 year, they made up, is):
Can we put Instanbul back in charge of the muddy yeast, being as Erdogan seems tremendously trustworthy, or maybe swap ruling families back to where they were before some of the swaps? Moving royal fams around is near tradition, at this point.
Where is the “baseline” and why?
For the unedumacated:
http://markcurtis.info/2016/11/02/how-britain-carved-up-the-middle-east-and-helped-create-saudi-arabia/
Not a proper history, but, if you are actually interested, there is much more to read. They even put most of this history in books, which are often the place to go after web comments. Peer review and everything, on a good day.
There is not really another conflict like this, certainly not of that duration. One could argue, for example, that Ukraine has already given up on Crimea, though not on Donbass.
Palestinians have another advantage: international law, which mandates Israel permit their return. There's even a UN Resolution 194 on it: In general, see https://unispal.un.org/DPA/DPR/unispal.nsf/1ce874ab1832a53e852570bb006dfaf6/885fc39e9de93ec585256dc20067eab6?OpenDocument .
So no, this is not just like every other historical border dispute. Next you will tell us, it will not matter if someone kills your loved ones, because history is full of killing. Is that your logic?
But this is a matter of deep culture. It goes to the very marrow of WASP culture. For the US to dump Israel, in effect, would require the US Elites to reject the fruits of WASP culture and begin replacing them with something else.
WASP culture was formed to the finish by, crystalized by, Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy not suppressed necessarily produces culture that is pro-Jewish.
It is this that St. Paul grasped fully, which is the reason he ignited the theological debate to root out Judaizing from the early Church, going so far as to call out St. Peter to his face (it seems that St. Peter, who was not the first rate philosophic mind that St. Paul was, had to be shown how and why any Judaizing would eventually ruin the faith of Christ and the work of the Church).
This hardcore Judaizing producing viciously, murderously, culturally genocidal politics, can be seen at the beginning of WASP culture taking over all of England: Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell literally made the deal with Jews.
WASP culture is the reason this mess exists. WASP culture spread a form of Judaizing around the globe, and its wealth and ability to bully the world meant that covetous and envious people wished to ape it rather than to escape it.
The US revolution against the British Empire failed ultimately, as the US took over running the world according to the standards of WASP culture. The various American rebels against the British Empire lost over time because they did not remove WASP culture from all sources of power in the colonies in their confederacy.
A culture produced by Judaizing heresy is not easily asked to behave itself, and when you ask in any way other than begging for some slight relief, it plans to rub out the threat you pose.
These are the near end-game fruits of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism and its deal with Jews to secure more money to wage more total war against non-WASP cultures native to the British Isles.
Ever read this?
https://www.amazon.com/CHRISTS-VENTRILOQUISTS-Event-Created-Christianity-ebook/dp/B007Q1H4EG
There are many reasons to disbelieve Paul.
Which is what is happening to the West that allowed the Reformation and then embraced its natural child secularist 'democracy' to the exclusion of, in war against, Christendom.
Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy. Its long range political fruits are poisonous, even to the Jews who profit by it 'for a season,' to use Scriptural language.
Of all the first century Christians, St. Paul clearly best understood the horrors inherent in Judaizing trends, even before they became outright heresy.
And that is the reason Jews must hate St. Paul.
Maybe, but where?
If it was indeed intended to provoke a military response, you would have defeated their intent by ignoring them. But, knowing the unsuppressable fount of Judaic evil, they could count on you to sacrifice them. May their lives not have been gifted in vain. May the Judaic state be utterly destroyed. Aameen!
Do you realize this?
If you just want to ramble about nothing in a way where there is no point in anybody engaging you in any level of conversation, why do you post anything?
People like you are why I like mail lists better than things where anybody with a smartphone can make me spend lots of time scrolling past inane and ahistorical posts.
The terror group is the Israeli Death Forces and the terrorist settlers (all the way back to Irgun, etc.), everyone else is defending against them, but let’s forget that for a moment and assume Hamas (an Israeli organization, yes?) is “terrorist”.
How did the soldiers that shot them in the back know this? What about the thousands injured, over half with live fire – did the Israeli Death Forces identify them as “Hamas terrorists” as they were running away and shot in the back?
You are yourself just a Zionist terrorist. Thousand times worse than the worst of Hamas.
Don’t worry, all the main press in US is also Jew supremacist/Zionist press, just like your Israeli press (except Haaretz, that one alone has a little bit of humanity, it does not seem to consider all non-Jews as cattle and sometimes has some truth to it).
Has this guy even read a book on China or Russia?
Criticize Israel all you want but you should put things in perspective.
Yes Russia and China are demonized for all sorts of nonsense. Now, please show me video of Russia soldiers shooting peaceful protesters in the back and killing them? Show me video of an ethnic minority in Russia held in squalid concentration camps with strict controls on import of food and construction materials and medicines, solely due to their ethnicity? And where are those Russian-ethnic-only roads going through Chechnya as Russians take over their land? Where are the five-year prison sentences for a Siberian slapping a Russian terror soldier who just shot her brother, while the Russian settler stealing land gets nothing for killing a local?
And don’t talk of censorship, all Israeli military operations are heavily censored, with stiff sentences for violations, yet videos still make it out.
I don’t know if you are Hasbara or heavily brainwashed but Israel is as evil as Saudi Arabia, it is no wonder they are best friends. And because US is controlled by Jew supremacists US is also in that sick terror club. Russia and China (particularly Russia) are nothing like those evil states. Our evil rulers demonize Russia exactly for that reason – they hate that Russia does not bow to them.
If it was indeed intended to provoke a military response, you would have defeated their intent by ignoring them. But, knowing the unsuppressable fount of Judaic evil, they could count on you to sacrifice them. May their lives not have been gifted in vain. May the Judaic state be utterly destroyed. Aameen!
Your phrase “unsuppressable fount of Judaic evil” utterly takes you out of the ranks of rational people one might debate ANYTHING with.
Do you realize this?
If you just want to ramble about nothing in a way where there is no point in anybody engaging you in any level of conversation, why do you post anything?
People like you are why I like mail lists better than things where anybody with a smartphone can make me spend lots of time scrolling past inane and ahistorical posts.
We all should circulate this article far and wide.
Philip Giraldi, please put up a White House petition to defund the Judaic state, to ban any dual citizens from government service and to force all Judaic bodies including synagogues to register as foreign agents.
This will not violate the First Amendment because, as Jesus clearly said of its ancestor Phaiseeism, all modern Judaism, Orthodox, Conservative or Reform, is satanic at core. They all knowingly stand up and recite Kol Nidre. Judaism, except for its surface pretense, is not reconcilable with religion as such, and does not fall under that definition any more than naked satanism or any joke religion such as that of the spaghetti monster. No cult with an anti-ethical core can be deemed a religion. If it is not a religion, it has no First Amendment protection as such.
The Gazan "demonstrators" were approaching the boundary fence to tear it down. That is not peaceful by any measure. Israel has been under attack since 1948 and Arabs vowed that they would push Israel into the sea. Israel can not afford the sort of response idiots like Giraldi want. yet if the engage in justifiable force, Giraldi will call them racist, and any other smear he can think of.
There is no reason to cut off relations with Israel, in spite of the stupidity Giraldi wishes to engage in.
The special relationship discredits the empire by making it complicit in Zionist atrocities. This results in degradation of imperial authority, so yes.
Well you certainly refuted all of Ludwig Watzal’s points there with that one astute, succinct and profound comment. Such mastery of the language coupled with deep insights. You can be very proud of yourself indeed. I can’t imagine that you are paid much for your efforts but whatever the amount it is very generous.
The Gazan "demonstrators" were approaching the boundary fence to tear it down. That is not peaceful by any measure. Israel has been under attack since 1948 and Arabs vowed that they would push Israel into the sea. Israel can not afford the sort of response idiots like Giraldi want. yet if the engage in justifiable force, Giraldi will call them racist, and any other smear he can think of.
There is no reason to cut off relations with Israel, in spite of the stupidity Giraldi wishes to engage in.
Show me video of the wall being torn down. Or Molotov cocktails being thrown on that day.
You want to see the young Palestinian men murdered in cold blood? Watch the work of your beloved Israeli Apartheid Death Forces:
I appreciate Giraldi’s articulate and concise summary of the problem. I would also add that Israel had also been designated by the UN as the world’s leader in human slavery and sex trafficking, another thing you’ll never hear reported in America’s Jewish-controlled media. Based on that alone we should be enacting sanctions against Israel.
But I have noticed for decades the recurring quiet void that follows the “something must be done” part in the endless articles I’ve read on the subject, as if that iron wall of Jewish censorship and power is eternally insurmountable. It isn’t.
We should know by now that there is not going to be a political solution, and I have long since stopped dreaming about voting Israeli collaborators out of our government.
Put simply, Jewish power comes from money and that money comes from us. The populace may complain endlessly about Washington Post propaganda and its pernicious efforts to overthrow our democratically elected president, but every December Americans will dump a few billion dollars into Jeff Bezos’ pocket. It’s time to stop.
You can already see the effects of Americans boycotting Hollywood and the NFL—it works.
What I would like to see everyone do is offer a solution instead of another explication of the problems. Essentially, how do we overthrow this Jewish police state we live in and regain control of our own country before it’s too late?
My suggestion is a comprehensive economic boycott against all Jewish goods and services.
You have a better solution? Let’s hear it. In fact, I would love to see the Unz Review commit to a series of “solution” articles.
And don't talk of censorship, all Israeli military operations are heavily censored, with stiff sentences for violations, yet videos still make it out.
I don't know if you are Hasbara or heavily brainwashed but Israel is as evil as Saudi Arabia, it is no wonder they are best friends. And because US is controlled by Jew supremacists US is also in that sick terror club. Russia and China (particularly Russia) are nothing like those evil states. Our evil rulers demonize Russia exactly for that reason - they hate that Russia does not bow to them.
If you stand in front of a Chinese tank, you die.
If you throw rocks at an Israeli tank, you die.
Nothing novel in either case.
Russia has been very restrained re: ukies.
Was zero reason to turn it into Chechnya, and that is exactly what State was angling for.
On a meddling n garbage angle:
Hell, Obummer tried to pull off a coup in Tatarstan (on the Volga…) and I wish I was imagining it, but they tried to create a Free Tatarstan Army…was heavily under-reported by Western media.
https://twitter.com/DailySabah/status/980044306407968769
https://twitter.com/DailySabah/status/980056186094587904
https://twitter.com/Joo_Gaza/status/979752738354548737
8Are you saying that only a response which shows that a civlian’s life is not safe if he engages in a peaceful – and certainly not life threatening – demonstration against the Israeli treatment of Palestinians is adequate to deal with such a demonstration without severely risking the security of Israel?
Your answer, impled by what you have already said, appears to be “Yes”. Really!?
Sharon's famous words 'we control America'.
One of the most astonishing things about Israel for me is that there seems to be no strategy whatsoever for the Gaza concentration camp.
Unless you see procrastination as a strategy, the hope that something will turn up.
Jahweh will solve the problem ?
Some of this blame has to be put on the lap of the feckless Arab nation. Egypt, Jordan and of course the coward princes in Saudi Arabia. El Sisi is a banana republic despot looking, poor man’s version of Mubarak, the King of Jordan is trying to stay above it all and the worst is that ‘idiot savant’ gorilla sized ‘clown prince’ MBS who has become good buds with that weird (even for a Jew) Trump son-in-law Jared. Does he own a chain of jewelry stores? (Grin) The Turkish emir Erdogan is doing the heavy lifting for these weak Arabs. At least he’s trading insults with ‘Yahoo’.
The United States, my country, unfortunately is Zionist Occupied Territory. I just started picking fights on Beitbart and while many of the posters I assume are Zionist trolls some have to be real posters and there the pro Zionist posters outnumbered the anti Zionist ones at least 5 to 1.
I bow my head in shame for my once great and now Zionist occupied country.
Feels like I'm reading stormtarded front.
Mix it up a bit more, please. There ARE other topics.
Month? More likely, year …
Can we put Instanbul back in charge of the muddy yeast, being as Erdogan seems tremendously trustworthy, or maybe swap ruling families back to where they were before some of the swaps? Moving royal fams around is near tradition, at this point.
Where is the "baseline" and why?
For the unedumacated:
http://markcurtis.info/2016/11/02/how-britain-carved-up-the-middle-east-and-helped-create-saudi-arabia/
Not a proper history, but, if you are actually interested, there is much more to read. They even put most of this history in books, which are often the place to go after web comments. Peer review and everything, on a good day.
Well the genius of the Palestinian resistance, for which they are endlessly demonized by Jews, of course, is that they never acceded to their ethnic cleansing and have never stopped fighting it, for the most part peacefully.
There is not really another conflict like this, certainly not of that duration. One could argue, for example, that Ukraine has already given up on Crimea, though not on Donbass.
Palestinians have another advantage: international law, which mandates Israel permit their return. There’s even a UN Resolution 194 on it:
In general, see https://unispal.un.org/DPA/DPR/unispal.nsf/1ce874ab1832a53e852570bb006dfaf6/885fc39e9de93ec585256dc20067eab6?OpenDocument .
So no, this is not just like every other historical border dispute. Next you will tell us, it will not matter if someone kills your loved ones, because history is full of killing. Is that your logic?
You seem myopic.
The ziocon triumph in dumbing down the US’ and UK ‘ “establishment” (in Russian with English subtitles): http://thesaker.is/were-not-going-to-participate-in-the-madness-zakharova-says-rf-will-retaliate-but-keep-it-sane/
– Perversity and indignity, the twin children of the zionized mentality of the US & UK deciders.
You did not answer my query.
What is the "baseline" to go back to, being as the people that want to regress to the baseline have near zero agreement on what it is?
Funny how perfectly the Israelis mimic the Nazis they kvetch about all the time, if one believe the stories they tell. They keep the untermensch Palestinians in ghettos, where they shoot them and gas them, and otherwise treat them like vermin. No doubt some commenters here agree that they are vermin. How long until Israel builds them showers?
Is a total lack of introspection heritable?
The “Tank Man” did not die, at least, it is not known that he died. He was pulled away but since nobody knew his identity, his fate is unknown. See generally https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tank_Man .
Agreed, even though it is zero threat to the tank. The Israeli Death Forces just love murdering Palestinians.
Well you are wrong in the first case. And your second example, while true, has no bearing on the article at issue, as nobody was throwing rocks at tanks. I have found three videos showing murder of Palestinians in cold blood, maybe you can tell me which frame shows the victim throwing rocks at a tank? Maybe I am blind in my age:
It’s true that the U.S. gets no benefit from this relationship.
However, Israel is only “immoral” from a Christian perspective. The Jews do what they do because the Jewish religion authorizes them to kill their enemies and steal their land.
The Old Testament is clear: the god of the “Chosen People” murdered the firstborn Egyptian babies but not the Jewish ones. The Jews celebrate this as a religious holiday. In the Book of Samuel, the god of the Jews commands them to slaughter the women, children, and infants of the Amalekites. In the Book of Esther, the Jewess Esther sleeps with the Persian king and then conspires with the Jew Mordecai to kill 75,000 Persians. This is the origin of the Jewish holiday of Purim. Judith sleeps with Holofernes and then beheads him.
So I would argue that the Jews do not see any of their actions as immoral. Back when the U.S. was a Christian nation, it would have not involved itself with Jewish immorality and would have remained neutral, as George Washington and John Q. Adams counseled.
Hey, cheer up. Turkey used to be NATO’s most servile European-wannabe. Who would have thought that Russia could lift it deftly out of NATO and pit it against other NATO states?
Sure Israel and the US stick together like Chang and Eng now. Think that’s going to last forever? US apparatchiks long ago forgot what diplomacy is, so they can’t conceive that Russia and China might be patiently probing for wedge issues to split the conjoined regimes. They probably can’t even conceive of such divisive issues. They impute immutable loyalty to Zionazi psychopaths.
Israel can’t exist without a big dumb goon to protect it. The first time Israel fails to do CIA’s dirty work, or take the rap for CIA’s crimes, it will get dropped in the crapper with apartheid South Africa. The Palestinian majority will exert their rights and bring the Israeli genocidaires to justice.
Americans can’t stop Israeli genocide. The SCO will take care of that.
1. It would be useful if you email at each election time a list of the candidates that are supporting the views of Israel as well as one of candidates that represent the European views.
2. The connection between the rise of anti semitism in the Western world and increased extremism in Israeli politic should be investigated and stressed.
3. The danger for a small country when carrying on Great power politic should be expressed. If a country of 10 million is bordering 150 million there is no room for an aggressive foreign politic. Sooner or later it is suicide. Finland is a good example of a realistic neighbor politic.
4. Imagine the Good Will that could be created if Israel’s advanced technology would be offered to its neighbors. Use this as an argument for a change.
Best G
The Gazan "demonstrators" were approaching the boundary fence to tear it down. That is not peaceful by any measure. Israel has been under attack since 1948 and Arabs vowed that they would push Israel into the sea. Israel can not afford the sort of response idiots like Giraldi want. yet if the engage in justifiable force, Giraldi will call them racist, and any other smear he can think of.
There is no reason to cut off relations with Israel, in spite of the stupidity Giraldi wishes to engage in.
Tied to a chair with a gun to your head and forced to read the comments? Anything I can do to help?
The U.S. is a captive nation by the Zionists and has been for over 100 years since the passage of the Zionist FED and the Zionist IRS both of which were fastened on America in 1913 and then the foreign wars would drive us into debt to the Zionist bankers and with it the loss of millions of American lives.
America is financially raped by the Zionists and has its blood spilled in wars for Israel that is driving America to collapse and it is all driven by Zionists and Israel.
Israel and the Zionist dual citizens control every facet of the U.S. gov and the proof of this is that ISRAEL and the DEEP STATE did 911 and got away with it, and that is control in spades.
The sad truth is, most Americans don’t really care what is happening eight thousand miles away, no matter how horrific, and no matter that their money is being used to support it. They drink the media koolaid, and think mostly about what’s for dinner and where to go on vacation this year. This is how the farce goes on. It makes the zio animals smile.
“Ceterum autem censeo israelinem delendam esse” (English: “Furthermore, (moreover) I consider that israel must be destroyed”) Cato the Wise
Philip Giraldi, please put up a White House petition to defund the Judaic state, to ban any dual citizens from government service and to force all Judaic bodies including synagogues to register as foreign agents.
This will not violate the First Amendment because, as Jesus clearly said of its ancestor Phaiseeism, all modern Judaism, Orthodox, Conservative or Reform, is satanic at core. They all knowingly stand up and recite Kol Nidre. Judaism, except for its surface pretense, is not reconcilable with religion as such, and does not fall under that definition any more than naked satanism or any joke religion such as that of the spaghetti monster. No cult with an anti-ethical core can be deemed a religion. If it is not a religion, it has no First Amendment protection as such.
Alan Gura, the Second Amendment Foundation lawyer that WON DC vs Heller and McDonald vs Chicago, cementing the right to own defensive arms, is a dual citizen born in Israel.
Wtf have you ever done, that I might find useful, regarding my Constitutional rights? I would wager Gura’s work means more to me than anything you will do in your entire lifetime.
Somalia can be ITALIAN EAST AFRICA again. I have a globe where that is how it is labeled. Must be the best way to decide states and borders!!!
So you are saying that a people kicked out of their homes two or three generations ago has less of a right to get their property back than people from Minsk, Pinsk and Miami Beach who claim to be descendants of folks kicked out of Palestine 2000 years ago?
https://twitter.com/DailySabah/status/980044306407968769
https://twitter.com/DailySabah/status/980056186094587904
https://twitter.com/Joo_Gaza/status/979752738354548737
A: Your “proving me wrong” in the first case is your conjecture. Show me a picture of him hangingbout alive AFTER his “square dancing” with a tank? Oh wait! You said you know not what happened to him.
B: Threat or no threat, if you throw rocks at tanks, you need out of the gene pool. Beyond moronic and you know what will happen. Go shoot a slingshot at a DC cop and see what happens to you…and make sure somebody gets cell video of your death.
C: Dunno what you are blind from, but I still suggest not taunting armor with rocks and rude gestures.
There is not really another conflict like this, certainly not of that duration. One could argue, for example, that Ukraine has already given up on Crimea, though not on Donbass.
Palestinians have another advantage: international law, which mandates Israel permit their return. There's even a UN Resolution 194 on it: In general, see https://unispal.un.org/DPA/DPR/unispal.nsf/1ce874ab1832a53e852570bb006dfaf6/885fc39e9de93ec585256dc20067eab6?OpenDocument .
So no, this is not just like every other historical border dispute. Next you will tell us, it will not matter if someone kills your loved ones, because history is full of killing. Is that your logic?
Kurds issue has been going on WAY longer than the “palestine” isdue. I suggest you crack a few books, instead of getting all your data from a few websites and wikipedia. Korea issue has been forever. Anything close to China, for that matter.
You seem myopic.
-- Perversity and indignity, the twin children of the zionized mentality of the US & UK deciders.
I read Saker. No need for links.
You did not answer my query.
What is the “baseline” to go back to, being as the people that want to regress to the baseline have near zero agreement on what it is?
Yes, there’s a lot of fakery going on, Paul. I agree that the “special relationship” benefits Israel exclusively and that it has reached the stage of being undeniable. I can’t quite accept this latest Q, though. His communiques sound too much like the average blog commenter’s repetitive postings, as though the average blog commenter is the target audience.
Everyone should hope that Justin Raimondo and the readership of “Antiwar.com” reads Giraldi’s facts as written in this article. Moreover, all the subscribers of the New York Times and Washington Post should be apprised of the facts that these two publishers deliberately withhold from readers. U.S. citizens who are taxed to support these war crimes are purposely kept ignorant of the facts. Nevertheless, the world is aware of U.S. hypocritical support for Israel’s disdain of international law and the horrible war crimes that occur in Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian captured land.
Feels like I'm reading stormtarded front.
Mix it up a bit more, please. There ARE other topics.
what other topics ?
There is only one topic: that shit hole terrorist state called israel that has managed to enslave America.
That’s the topic and therefore the need to inform americans of the jew threat. No other topic could be more relevant. We need to inform americans and finally stop fighting the repulsive jew wars.
What ? North Korea ? please
windwaves: "wanna hear what I think about israel again or do you want to hear what I think about israel again?"
Could you tell us what you think about israel again? Pretty please?!??
Why is the Unz Review right-wing in outlook on every subject except Israel? The right-wing view would be that all non-Jews in Israel should be forced to convert to Judaism or nudged in that direction by being forced to pay an onerous tax, or leave the country.
Are you stupid enough to label Trotsky a right winger?
Not many leftists do, but all kinds of leftist Jews and Jewish Neocons call Stalin some type of fascist. Of course, economically, all fascists are socialists.
Israel: ‘Western Values’ supporting 75 years of ethnic/religious cleansing.
Remember, these are the same people that mandate an absolutely impossible storyline laughably called the ‘holocaust’. Nothing will change until that work of fiction is openly discussed, exposed for the fraud that it is.
You know it, I know it.
“After landing in Tel Aviv, they resorted immediately to Yad Vashem. After Maas took office, he revealed that he joint politics because of “Auschwitz” not because of Willy Brandt, the legendary SPD politician. Consequently, he got labeled “Auschwitz Minister.”
Fake Yad Vashem is rightly described as a Fantasy Theme Park, a Potemkin Village.
All smoke & mirrors as is the impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers’.
’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
Must reads here:
Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos
http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
New eye opening videos from CODOH:
Probing the Holocaust, pt. 1
https://codoh.com/library/document/4056/?lang=en
and:
Chemistry of Auschwitz / Birkenau
Never noticed how the Netherlands, Germany and France are pro jewish ?
That is, the leading politicians.
When the 1973 Yom Kippur war began our minister of defence rushed weapons to Israel without consulting anyone.
Germany gives, or gave, Israel submarines for free.
When an 86 year old jewish lady is murdered in Paris, Macron at once holds a speech saying something like ‘what the nazis could not do’.
Old Le Pen just was fined € 30.000 for saying ‘that the gas chambers are just a detail in history’, no denial, just an opinion.
Sad to say, most Americans don’t know, don’t want to know and don’t care. The US, since the end of the last world war, has caused millions to die all over the world either directly or indirectly. This has gone on up to the present day. The collective response of the average American to all that has been a collective yawn. The only fightback came during the Vietnam war when the costs and body counts started getting too high. Otherwise if the furriners get killed at a low cost to us then no problem. Only about perhaps 2-5% of the American public evinces any moral misgivings about the mass atrocities it’s supposed government has carried out routinely. Because of this it’s safe to conclude that America is a nation of moral defectives so don’t expect much from them. In this context the recent Israeli actions are small change and will be memory-holed quickly. They are America’s local pit bull and therefore have the umbrella of American protection. It’s also interesting to note how the Palestinians have been abandoned by the leadership of some of their supposed fellow Arab states of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, all US client-flunkies. Non-Arabs seem to be among the ones most discomfited by these recent events.
Interesting thoughts. Do you have a reading list where I could get more information on St. Paul vs St. Peter and Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, etc.
“Some of the protesters were shot in the back while running away”
Who do they think they are – the Sacramento police?
[Let me speak plainly. The existence of many good Israelis to who oppose their own government’s policies notwithstanding, the current Israel is an evil place that Americans should be condemning, not praising.]
The ‘current Israel’ is an evil? Israel is an EVIL for the last 70 years when stolen land of Palestine by forcing the indigenous people out using force and terrorism, while you were working for the state department. Israel is the Western states project against Muslims to destroy their countries and grab their resources which was designed in Evil British Empire (London) with cooperation of the current Evil Empire and the racist Russia.
Not only dumb and arrogant Americans would not say much, in fact your government and all states support the zionist jewish crimes against humanity, because this is a good policy to get your ass into the office and remain in power.
In state of Massachusetts like Jewish state of New York, the politicians are in the service of the apartheid state and they HAVE NO SHAME about it. The mayor (walsh) and the governor (patrick) are zionist servants where have brought so many Israeli business into the state and give them their market, but boycotted other states and Palestinian business or Muslims due to the desire of the CRIMINAL TRIBE. THEY ARE CRIMINALS LIKE THE ZIONISTS.
The arrogant and dumb Amerians must wake up NOW and kick these criminals out of office. Do they have the knowledge and will to do so? It is obvious that through their ‘education’ they have become complicit in US Government’s crimes against humanity. That’s why they have become a laughing stock all over the world.
They are considered as CRIMINALS as their government. Th US police state cannot do anything without the complicity of its ignorant and stupid population.
I would suspect I am not the first to say it (but may be), from the outside, this ‘special relationship’ looks much like the special relationship between the face-hugger and the character John Hurt is playing in Alien.
“The sad truth is, most Americans don’t really care what is happening eight thousand miles away”
They didn’t care what happened in Vegas, either. Illegal gun running, money laundering, mobsters working with the FBI and ATF, 58 innocent Americans dead, hundreds more wounded.
But hey, pretty girls and Harvey Weinstein’s wee wee are much more important. Everyone did see that this sex scandal was a deliberate news bomb to knock Vegas off the news, right?
https://www.amazon.com/CHRISTS-VENTRILOQUISTS-Event-Created-Christianity-ebook/dp/B007Q1H4EG
There are many reasons to disbelieve Paul.
There are many reasons to disbelieve almost anything or anyone. Those who wish to scratch their ears may find endless reasons to disbelieve all warnings about Satan, even as The Adversary of the Triune God sodomizes their entire culture.
Which is what is happening to the West that allowed the Reformation and then embraced its natural child secularist ‘democracy’ to the exclusion of, in war against, Christendom.
Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy. Its long range political fruits are poisonous, even to the Jews who profit by it ‘for a season,’ to use Scriptural language.
Of all the first century Christians, St. Paul clearly best understood the horrors inherent in Judaizing trends, even before they became outright heresy.
And that is the reason Jews must hate St. Paul.
However, I lend some credence to Marcionite origin theories in some. ... and of course, the first NT was Marcionite, Luke, Pauline epistles, beautiful in many parts. My own opinion.
I truly believe that the Marcionite NT is more authentic than that of now. Since it was first to be codified.
There is only one topic: that shit hole terrorist state called israel that has managed to enslave America.
That's the topic and therefore the need to inform americans of the jew threat. No other topic could be more relevant. We need to inform americans and finally stop fighting the repulsive jew wars.
What ? North Korea ? please :)
You must be fun to hang out with…
windwaves: “wanna hear what I think about israel again or do you want to hear what I think about israel again?”
Could you tell us what you think about israel again? Pretty please?!??
And "pretty please" ? are you ok ?
The Leon Trotsky position was that all gentile Christians must be forced to deny Christ and Church and affirm atheism, and all nations on the planet must be forced to accept Marxism.
Are you stupid enough to label Trotsky a right winger?
Not many leftists do, but all kinds of leftist Jews and Jewish Neocons call Stalin some type of fascist. Of course, economically, all fascists are socialists.
Do you recall the scene in “Schindler’s List” where a Nazi officer shoots helpless prisoners from his balcony? As is said, “You can’t make this stuff up!”. Speak of this deep hypocrisy aloud and you will be labeled an anti-semite. And now the “Semites” want to make it illegal to make such observations.
Would you like to bring down this house of horrors? Start using the term “Anti-Gentilic” at every opportunity. If anyone disagrees with your view of the world — “Anti-Gentilic!!!” Write to your local newspaper in response to any and all pro-Israeli copy (This will keep you busy!) and complain of the “Anti-Gentilic” nature of it. Make sure they know that you are deeply offended by it, that these are unacceptable comments in polite society. Make sure your “gentile” friends know the importance of sticking to this — no matter what.
Dr. Giraldi was making some disparaging comments about antiwar.com here two or three years ago, reading, I was agreeing, so still have antiwar.com on a bookmark, but seldom reading it.
windwaves: "wanna hear what I think about israel again or do you want to hear what I think about israel again?"
Could you tell us what you think about israel again? Pretty please?!??
which part did you not get ?
And “pretty please” ? are you ok ?
Which is what is happening to the West that allowed the Reformation and then embraced its natural child secularist 'democracy' to the exclusion of, in war against, Christendom.
Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy. Its long range political fruits are poisonous, even to the Jews who profit by it 'for a season,' to use Scriptural language.
Of all the first century Christians, St. Paul clearly best understood the horrors inherent in Judaizing trends, even before they became outright heresy.
And that is the reason Jews must hate St. Paul.
No. He started a war with judaism so people would follow HIS version of an imaginary sky god. Was pretty calculated, by my reading.
Russia.
Which is what is happening to the West that allowed the Reformation and then embraced its natural child secularist 'democracy' to the exclusion of, in war against, Christendom.
Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy. Its long range political fruits are poisonous, even to the Jews who profit by it 'for a season,' to use Scriptural language.
Of all the first century Christians, St. Paul clearly best understood the horrors inherent in Judaizing trends, even before they became outright heresy.
And that is the reason Jews must hate St. Paul.
I love that comment. Constantly find the St. Paul or apostle Paul conspiracy ideas too much.
However, I lend some credence to Marcionite origin theories in some. … and of course, the first NT was Marcionite, Luke, Pauline epistles, beautiful in many parts. My own opinion.
I truly believe that the Marcionite NT is more authentic than that of now. Since it was first to be codified.
http://www.newnationalist.net/2018/04/03/gaza-passover-massacre-israelis-snipers-target-palestianan-protestors/
Gaza Passover Massacre: Israelis Snipers Target Palestianan Protestors
thenewnationalist,
Those snipers are the modern version of the Passover angles, that their god sent to kill Egyptian children.
Like Mosses – Netanyahu is leading the Jews to the promised land – Lebanon and Syria and beyond.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art