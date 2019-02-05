A Passionate Attachment

I predicted three weeks ago that the Senate bill on the Middle East, which was rejected three times while the government was shutdown, would quickly receive cloture by a comfortable margin to end debate and proceed to a full vote in the Senate after the federal bureaucracy reopened. That has proven to be the case. Senate Bill S.1 was approved on January 29th 76 for votes to 22 against. Every Republican voted for it, minus only Rand Paul and Jerry Moran, who did not vote. The Republicans were joined by 25 Democrats, all of whom had previous voted “no” to embarrass the White House over the shutdown. Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, who has described himself as Israel’s protector in the Senate, switched his vote as did notoriously pro-Israel Senators Ben Cardin and Bob Menendez. The bill must now be passed by the Senate, which is certain to take place, before being sent on to the House of Representatives for its approval, where there will certainly be some limited debate. It then will go to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Readers will recall that S.1 the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019 , sponsored by the singularly ambitious though demonstrably brain dead Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, included $33 billion in guaranteed aid to Israel for the next ten years, an unprecedented gesture to America’s closest ally and best friend in the whole world, as Congress might describe it.
But the legislation also incorporated measures to criminalize criticism of Israel, referred to as the Combating BDS Act of 2019. It has been correctly observed that that portion of the bill is clearly unconstitutional as it limits free speech, which is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and is considered to be the bedrock of American civil liberties, but there is no guarantee that the Supreme Court will agree if and when the law is contested. Once free expression is abridged for Israel there will be no end to other grievance groups exploiting the precedent to silence criticism and effectively negate the First Amendment.
The potential destruction of the Bill of Rights is only one aspect of the power that Israel has over American policymakers. The widely ballyhooed election of several Congresswomen who appear willing to challenge the Israeli orthodoxy on Capitol Hill is already being countered by the establishment within the Democratic Party, demonstrating once again how deep the corruption of America’s political class by Israel has gone.
In an early December speech before a largely Jewish audience at the Israeli-American Council gathering in South Florida, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demonstrated in no uncertain terms just how she and other Congressmen are more responsive to Israel and its supporters than they are to their own constituents. She said in response to a staged question during a “conversation” with Democratic Party top donor Israeli Haim Saban, “I have said to people when they ask me, if this Capitol crumbled to the ground, the one thing that would remain would be our commitment to our aid, I don’t even call it our aid, our cooperation with Israel. That’s fundamental to who we are.”
Now “who we are” is a favorite expression used by a certain type of progressive that was made popular by the smooth talking but devious Barack Obama, meaning “I am taking the moral high ground so don’t ask me any questions or challenge what I have just said.” In Pelosi’s case she is saying precisely that, that American patronage of Israel is a moral imperative, a commitment forever that must be sustained no matter what Israel does and even if the United States itself should fall into ruin.
It is an absurd comment for someone who represents the people of her state and has taken an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the ultimate pander to a right-wing Jewish audience that is socially progressive and consistently votes Democratic, which Pelosi celebrated, while at the same time cheering the bloody repression of the Palestinian people. And while Israel’s cheering section is doing all that, it is also dragging the American people into wars that need not be fought and stealing the taxpayers’ dollars to give to the racist Kleptocrats in charge in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Pelosi, like her partner in crime Senator Chuck Schumer, who also spoke at the conference, has a problem in paying for security along America’s southern border but she does not hesitate to send billions of dollars to Israel every year. One has to wonder at her priorities, but she knows that American Jews are more powerful and relevant to her party’s finances than doing the right thing would be, so there is no evidence of any hesitation on her part to throwing some Arabs and the outliers within her own party under the bus.
And Nancy also spoke of the dissidents in the Democratic Party, all five or so of them, saying “Remove all doubt in your mind. It’s just a question of not paying attention to a few people who may want to go their own way…” Apparently there is plenty of room under that bus for non-believers. And she also threw out a standard line of how “I believe that the establishment of the state of Israel was the greatest accomplishment of the twentieth century” while also unloading on the Arabs saying “We have to I think in Congress make it really clear to Palestinians that we expect them to be responsible negotiators and we haven’t seen a lot of that thus far.”
Apparently, Nancy is unaware that the “establishment” of Israel forced 700,000 people who had lived in Palestine for centuries out of their homes. And she apparently also has missed all those stories of Palestinian “terrorist” children and emergency workers being shot dead by Israeli snipers while they were “negotiating” such things as access to food, water, and medicines from the inside of the Gaza containment fence. Or maybe she’s forgotten about the towns in Israel that can legally ban Christian or Muslim residents as Israel is now officially a Jewish only state. Nancy Pelosi’s extreme efforts to demonstrate loyalty and devotion to a nation that the rest of the world views as a pariah is commendable, but only if one is a sociopath.
There is something completely dead at the heart of American politics which makes basic humanity unacceptable when confronted by a force for evil that has penetrated and manipulated both the national media and the governing political consensus. That is what Israel and its rabid band of supporters have done to the United States. First Amendment? Goodbye. If the U.S. government should crumble under the strain, don’t worry because our support for you is eternal. Kill a couple of hundred Arabs, shoot a few thousand more? No problem. It’s God’s will. And if Israel leads America into a nuclear war? Then we will do what we have to do to protect our ally.
Ask Pelosi and Schumer, “Have you been corrupted?” They will answer “No. Of course not. It is what we are.”
Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is www.councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is [email protected].
All these anti-Semitic articles fail the basic logical test :
i) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.
ii) If Israel is able to manipulate the US government this totally, why can’t someone like China, with deeper pockets, do the same? Conversely, why can’t Israel manipulate Russia or the EU?
iii) Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker.
That’s sort of the logical extension of the idea of a Jewish state, no? I mean, if non-Jews can be kept out of Israel simply because they are not Jewish, why not also extend that logic to keeping non-Jews out of Israeli Jewish-majority cities and towns?
Killer quote for me:
It may be early in 2019, but Phil is already clearly swinging for the fences!
‘All these anti-Semitic articles fail the basic logical test…’
The piece’s ‘anti-semitism’ is confined to a rather measured hostility to Zionism.
Would you describe someone hostile to Nazism as bigoted against Germans?
Ah, the old canard: any questioning of Israel or the influence it exerts or that is exerted on it’s behalf is “anti-semitism”.
What, specifically, did the article say that was wrong? Can you point to anything – specifically again. Or are you just – as usual – excreting squid-ink as you always do, you street-shitting cretin.
“Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker.”
Quite silly comparison since the number of WN outnumber blacks by more than 3:1 and comprise the dominant population the power dynamic ratio makes no sense. It would only make sense if the comment was made about blacks who somehow managed to control the power dynamic.
In addition the evidence that Israel and whites have a substantial upper hand in the power dynamic completely undermines the suggested case.
As someone who had repeatedly and continuously defended the right of Israel to exist, I am hard pressed to support any measure that penalizes anyone of any polity, or hair color the right to criticize not only the US, but any foreign power or state. I am unclear what childishness is going on in Washington DC on this matter, but they have certainly taken leave of their senses. And I care not what smoke filled room gymnastic rules they have engaged.
They (those who voted positively)are in pain language – wrong on all counts of this matter. And should this president sign such legislation for any reason, it is my sincere hope the public rebuke shatters the WH and Capitol walls.
As Michael Hudson said in his article on UR yesterday:
http://www.unz.com/mhudson/trumps-brilliant-strategy-to-dismember-u-s-dollar-hegemony/
The neocon/neolib warmongers (thanks Tulsi Gabbard for that term) of the US congress are doing a great job delegitimizing the US in the eyes of the rest of the world, from the 128-9 UN vote to condemn the US embassy move to Jerusalem, to EU looking to defy US on Iran sanction, China and Russia moving closer to Iran and Syria etc.
The same people who are bankrupting us with endless foreign wars are also killing us from within by advocating for endless immigration, and stirring up racial hatred, to hasten our demise.
The combination of America being a belligerent tyrant internationally and becoming increasingly non-white and progressive will eventually cause us to lose our allure, the world will fall out of love with our entertainment, our universities, and our products like Coca-cola, McDonald’s, Starbucks, iPhone and other tech gears. We will begin to lose our soft power and economic power, and with that, our superpower status.
Perhaps that’s best. America needs to die before we can be reborn. Trump, Pence, Rubio, Pelosi, Schumer and the rest are doing their best to hasten America’s death, so we can be reborn.
If Jews were really so smart they would have conjured up a better, more believable story than their impossibly fake & stupid ‘6,000,000 & gas chambers’.
Only lies require censorship.
And speaking of enslavement:
Black researcher, Dr. Tony Martin, let’s us know who the prime sellers & owners of slaves really were, Jews.
Dr. Tony Martin – The Jewish Role in the African Slave Trade
“, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything?”
They don’t control everything. They only control what is in their interest, such as about four hundred congress people.
“Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1”
LOL!
– The alleged number of Jews is complete nonsense. There are many, many more then they let on.
Most Jews are not ‘religious’ so they do not say they are Jews in questions about religion. They consider themselves Jews nonetheless. They want you to think they are so few & helpless victims when in fact they create massive resentment towards themselves by their owns actions.
– The US Census is prohibited from counting ‘Jews’ and all US federal, state and local governments are similarly disallowed from ‘noticing’ Jewish formation and over representation.
I share Mr. Giraldi’s lack of faith in the legal system, which has already entered the post rule of law era. I also agree that treason and corruption have removed the last vestiges of legitimacy from the yankee imperium, which is the dog being wagged by the corrupt, fascist Israeli tail.
Israel…..Jews…….don’t ever forget Muh Six Gorillian!
Yo, Phil, I posted this photo up just for this (your) article:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2019/02/05/zion-for-jesus/
Good luck with all of that…
If a greyhound is so fast, how can a lowly flea be its undoing? Res ipsa loquitar. (the thing speaks for itself) As the American political establishment loses any sense of common purpose on behalf of the American citizenry, they join hands across the aisle to gift many billions to an ethnostate of an eastern european sect (mostly professed atheist)using the first books of the Bible as a land deed while their cousins who happen to own the main stream media call everyone who doesn’t profess undying admiration for their perversion of our culture Nazis. The Chinese would have loved to pull this off but their bug like appearance makes that difficult. As for the Russians, those 13 facebook accounts.
lol Res ipsa locquitar
Yep, good point, Justices on ‘both sides of the Bench’ will be influenced by the Zionist cause. The fat hispanic from NY, the cadaver in waiting RBG, the other fat Jew from NY, lol, on one side and then there’s the new right wingers Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, who knows who they’re beholden to.
So yes that is problematic but the lawsuit’s should still be filed ‘post haste!’
Your comment is complete rubbish and hardly worth responding to.
But here’s a simple question, you explain why isn’t US policy in the Middle East even handed and objective towards both Palestinians and Jews, i.e. why is it always siding with the Jews against the Palestinians?
And leave out blacks, Chinese, white nationalists, and Russians who have nothing to do with this.
And never mind your incorrect use of the term anti-semitic. Anti-semitic cannot be that which is anti-Jewish but pro-Palestinian as Palestinians are also semites. In fact Palestinians are more semitic than the Jews since the majority of Jews are non-semitic Ashkenazi Khazars even according to a well informed Jew Arthur Koestler.
I realise she has bigger stones than her Republican predecessors, but we should probably call her a Congresswoman, Congressperson, or Congresscritter to be ontologically correct.
I guess we should feel all warm and fuzzy for giving aid to a less fortunate country like Israel, which at 20th in the per-capita-GDP league table (we’re #7) is still doing better than France, the UK, and Japan, inter alia.
Oo oo please let me answer, please. (Big grin)
i) More like 80:1. They control almost everything because they have almost all the money.
ii) China does have quite a bit of influence over America that Trump has rightly tried to curb. Izruel does manipulate Russia and the EU. Putin is always deferential when it comes to the Zionist State and to ‘Nut’in-yahoo’ in particular. The EU had become an open border progressive ‘clap trap’ following the Internationalist/Globalist Judaic party line. Fortunatley the Eastern Block (Hungary, Poland and the rest) and now Italy are pushing back.
iii) The Jooz were the biggest slave traders. QED
Your welcome Ira,
LOL
In the short term about the only thing that may bring some change –in attitude– from Pelosi is if Israel is tied to the Mueller final report and hopefully forthcoming indictments.
As for the “devious Barack Obama” although he did give in on this latest 10-year deal of aid there was a lot going on behind the scenes. This was a terrific 2016 piece alleging that the president had amped up the spying on Netanyahu and Bibi didn’t like it much.
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4747949,00.html
FIFY.
All this post-partem abortion legislation being introduced simultaneous to the unleashing of the pedovore John Podesta is proof that there is something dead in America’s heart.
But I think America has been lobotomized, I am not sure how. It could by chemically, it could be with some kind of electromagnetic waves, it could be with kaballistik magick, it could just be the Hollywood mind control that seems to have had such a debasing impact on the entire planet.
I emigrated from the US going on 40 years ago, and I have lived in several countries, but I still have extended family living in the US. All of them seem to living partly in another dimension, or in an some kind of impenetrable bubble.
All this post-partem abortion madness in New York and Virginia illustrates precisely what has happened. America has been taken over by talmudic law, it is no longer Christian, and its people are slaves to the Zionists. America is ZOG, and with ZOG comes leadership by people like Pelosi and Schumer, performing idiot dances on zionist strings to distract the brain-dead goy audience.
Yup.
“What.” Precisely.
It’s already occurring here. Look up “jews-only” Kiryas Joel…
I normally laugh at trolls, but read on…
If you’re so smart, then why do you think it has anything to do with smarts? FYI, it takes only a few drops of sewage to contaminate many gallons of pure water, not that you’ll get the analogy.
Who said they can’t? Have you considered that they’re not interested? (Only narcissistic sadists need apply.) To solve crimes, consider means, motive, opportunity.
So what?
What do numbers have to do with it? No prior history of enslavement? Tell us about wage, tax, debt and monetary slavery.
Yes, it’s quite logical. The point is: why are we subsidizing that?
Please define your terms and note that your points are logical failures. You must be a dumb goy. (How’s that for “logic?”)
A wanna be Israeli Jew…Pelosi. The US is finished just as Israel is finished. Their whole modus operandi is living through lies, stealing and murder! Jews think they are so clever, but in reality they have no honour, no morals and are nothing more than termites destroying everything they touch.
Only 2% of the Jewish Israeli population are Semites, the rest, like Netanyahu, are Kazars and other converts from places like Poland, in Netanyahu’s case.
The whole Jewish concept is a fraudulent scam run by a bunch that make the Mafia look like Sunday school teachers.
You have to ask why the ‘oh so clever Jews’ have been kicked out of 108 countries over the centuries! If they were as bright and clever as they make out, how did they become this unpopular?
The first time I came across pictures of Jews being beaten to death by Lithuanians in Lithuania after the USSR retreated before the National Socialist onslaught, because Jews were the powers that be in the local Soviets who had mercilessly oppressed the Lithusnians for over 20 years, I realised how insensitive Jews are to those around them. After all Jews look upon goyim as nothing more than cattle, animals without souls, to be exploited.
In my opinion Jews do not have souls. You only have to look at the soulless way they have genocided the Palestinians.
$33billion won’t save Israel or the Jews. QED.
Correction. I should have separated this question from the rest.:
Who said they can’t? Or don’t? Ever hear of the EU, EC, and ECB??? Prove that they can’t or don’t manipulate Russia.
Also,
Please define your terms and note that your points are logical failures. You must be a dumb goy. (How’s that for “logic?”)
Agreed!!!
Its a shame these articles are published without pushback. It takes all the air out of any debate when the only focus is an obsession with Jews as the Global Boogie Man.
I’d bet my car that not one of these people have been to Israel or know a Jew- largely a middle class people who mind their own business.
Hard evidence- facts like Israel is the safest place in the Middle East, that the actual agents of chaos are Iran and Saudi Arabia (and America) are ignored.
Further- none of you are high brow intellectuals when you flag someone as a troll because they have a different view than you. Mental midgets. A song with one note.
No policy should be objective. Then it would be meaningless.
Have you been the the region? No Arab country- including Turkey and Jordan- will take in the people who live in Gaza. Why? Do your research. They kill their daughters if she receives a text from a boy. They steal food shipments from the UN meant for children and give said items to the PLO. They refuse to work and politicize every issue with murderous intentions.
I cannot decide if it is hilarious or tragic to read these hysterics defenses of a people who would happily slice your throat and sodomize your daughters if one bearded inbred iman gave the nod.
Blatant bribe taking arse licking traitors.
@ Thomm
You are building on sand because you failed the basic history test.
Khazarian Jews are not semitic Jews. They are white race and during the time of the Khazar Empire(Central Europe) they decided to change from Pagan to Talmudic Jews(700 a.d.).
They were defeated by the Russians in 1000 a.d. and they fanned out all over Europe. They went underground and through usury ate the host countries from the inside. Venetian Republic. France and after Waterloo the British Empire when a Rothschild said “Let me have the right to issue money and the politiciens can write whatever laws they want”, They have become by this time Central Bankers.
The Federal Reserve Bank is neither Federal nor Reserve. It is a private Bank of the Rothschild and Rockefeller.
If you are curious to learn about Khazarian Jewish Banking here is a book by a former insider.
Milford Goodson “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind”. Available from the AFP Online Store.
Another one that tells it as it really is about the WW2 , is the book by Peter Hitchens “The Phoney Victory”.
Your ignorance is showing – Turkey is not an Arab country and it is clear that you have never met a real Palestinian!
There is something completely dead at the heart of American politics
Death occurred when America became a Jewish civilization. Joe Biden in 2013: ‘The truth is that Jewish heritage, Jewish culture, Jewish values are such an essential part of who we are that it’s fair to say that Jewish heritage is American heritage.’
Er, who said anything about gentiles being “smart” – or white nationalism? I didn’t see any such statements in the article.
Straw man, much?
With the border control policy with snipers sniping at even pregnant women, cripples, and children from atop their border walls it is quite possible that it is reasonably safe within those walls. Now why can’t others have such good things? You’re full of it ….. like that Thomm.
Biden is on my list for the ‘draw and quarter’ plan. (Grin)
As Duke scrambled up the trail, I grabbed hold of a boulder and tried to regain my senses. The putrid cloud of sour herpes tinged feminist troll odors had overwhelmed me, and for a moment I wished I was back at the raft with the rest of the KKK-NAZI’s.
When I got to the cottage I crouched next to Duke. The cottage was built into the hill and was far bigger than hidden entrance made it appear. Over the front door, written in red, and surrounded by strange runes, was “Fatima’s Blood and Body Parts Market”, and below in smaller letters it said: “Free Abortions — Closed on Sabbath”.
As I peered through the window, I saw that on the back wall was a row of cages filled with probably a dozen children. Some of the cages had two or three small children, and in the corner was a larger cage with two scantily clad young girls chained to a wall. Standing outside the cage, drooling, rubbing his hands together, with his schnoz sticking in between the bars, was Shlomo. One girl was huddled in a corner, sobbing in a low moan, trying to keep her scantily clad body covered the best she could. Her hair was matted and filthy. Next to the cages, one entire wall was covered with glass doors, of what appeared to be a refrigerator, that was filled with shelves full of jars and vases, labeled in a strange red shrift, half hieroglyph, half rune. On the otherside of the room was a giant hearth with a fire burning under a large cauldron. Fatima and Heimi were cackling and shrieking it up next to the fire. Strangely, none of them were wearing their MIC attack sandals.
Duke, still peering in the window, shoved a strange piece of paper into my hand, and he whispered “take a look at this”. The paper was a little brittle, and seemed to be more of a parchment. Duke said “I think it is made from the skin of a late term aborted baby “. I gagged, and looked closer at the parchment. Here is what it said:
At the very bottom of the body parts menu there appeared to be quote:
Agree: I’ve met two million and seen three million on TV.
It’s really not about Israel – it’s about the corruption of the American elites. They will do anything for short term profit – open the borders to third-world refugees in order to get cheap labor, ship our entire industrial base to communist China so that they can get short-term profits, kowtow to Isreal because AIPAC has deep pockets, it doesn’t matter.
Israel is just one more symptom of a deeper rot. The American elites no longer care about America.
It never ends, Thomm.
But don’t anyone get their panties in a wad, those S-500s will get the Jews for sure!
I would be interested to know more about the changes in Israeli law which now allow, if they do, towns (presumably local government bodies set up under some legislation for municipal government) to forbid Christians or Muslims to reside in the towns. (And why not to visit them?).
No doubt there are some anti discrimination laws in Israel. It would be interesting to know how far they prevent private or commercial discrimination, e.g. in letting residential or other premises, or accommodating people in hotels.
“There is something completely dead at the heart of American politics which makes basic humanity unacceptable when confronted by a force for evil that has penetrated and manipulated both the national media and the governing political consensus.”
Phil–wow!–these words need to be reprinted over and over because they cut to the rotten core of American political discourse. I defer to Phil and the late George Ball on Israel, because I just have no expertise on the subject. Those words in that single sentence can, I’m sure, apply to a host of policy preferences that we’re compelled to live under today. We’re governed by a “dead heart”.
would have been more effective if you’d named the people in the pic
nevertheless, agree that Christian zionists are a plague.
Quirky quasi-religious beliefs will destroy USA like it destroyed Easter Island.
Easter Island had no inland fresh water sources — that’s why the statues were erected at the shore, where ground water collected.
Instead of applying their technological skills to water distribution systems and preserving their other natural resources, they engaged in behaviors driven by mythical ideologies and sacrificed their resources to a god that killed them.
None of them on SCOTUS are beholden to anyone. They are tenured for life and not reasonably suspected of looking to retire and earn large fees. There is no danger I would wager, of even a dissent.
Do you find it hard to talk with that kosher sausage in your mouth?
“No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other; you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve both America and Israel.”
Any questions?
Ah, strawman, this dearest of phallacies.
1) Why do they have almost all the wealth? Different skills, or is it that the rest of humans spend their lives in pursuit of the ideal and the sublime rather than wealth?
2) Why does having almost all the wealth grant power over others? Because those others are money-indifferent white-minded servants of the high and the ideal, or because they are most wildly infatuated with dough?
Sounds like you would do quite well in Tel Aviv.
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/sodom-rising-tel-aviv-lgbtq-pride-week-is-worlds-largest-celebration-of-what-god-destroyed-both-sodom-and-gomorrah-for/
Excellent article. In my opinion no one writes more articulately (or fearlessly) on these issues than Giraldi.
What a succinct description of the obsequious mental midget from Florida: “the singularly ambitious though demonstrably brain dead Senator Marco Rubio“!
Ignorance? No, a deceptive paid troll from Tel Aviv.
If you want to carry weight on these issues outside the local bar you should know that anti-Semitic is well established English usage for anti-Jewish. You should also know that the majority of Jews – even Ashkenazi Jews – are not of substantially Khazar descent, as well established by DNA. To quote Arthur Koestler’s nonsense because he was a Jew and well informed about something is about as stupid as citing your drinking friend Paddy on St Patrick ridding Ireland of snakes on the ground that he is an Irishman.
Never mind the question, why do Anglospheroid Jews give non-Jewish & non-Biblical names like:
Irving
Ira
Milton (what John Milton has to do with it all?)
Bernard (saint?)
Marc (why not -k?)
Hyman
Wolf (too Teutonic)
Morris
Harold
Leo
Marvin
.. ?
You should update your ignorant prejudices. There is no DNA evidence for any substantial Khazarian ancestry of Ashkenazim. BTW why do you think all those Eastern European Jews were speaking Yiddish – a German dialect? And where did so many of them get their blue eyes and red hair – especially facial hair: it wasn’t from Khazaria?
The fact is that the U.S. is totally controlled by the Zionists and has been since 1913 when the Zionist banking kabal got their privately owned and UNCONSTITUTIONAL FED and IRS through a corrupt congress and POTUS, and then came the Zionist instigated wars starting with WWI and right on down to the wars in the Mideast, all these wars were for the Zionist goal of a Zionist NWO!
The absolute and total control of the U.S. government was shown by the fact that Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state did 911 and killed some 3000 Americans and was blamed on muslims to give the Zionists the excuse to destroy the Mideast for the Zionist NWO and all this when every thinking American knows that Israel did 911 and yet such is their power over the U.S. government that THEY GOT AWAY WITH 911!
Zionists are going to destroy America , just as a parasite destroys its host!
Now that’s hilarious! Does that, (boogie), have something to do with the 9/11 Dancing Israelis?
Anyway, do I need to point out that we all know, don’t we, that The Global Bogie Men are the Antee-Sumitiks???
Boo!
Sez the eternal victim, projecting and whining, again.
Now, get back to soliciting or extorting more funds for another holyhoax memorial.
In tragic error, TG wrote: “It’s really not about Israel… Israel is just one more symptom of a deeper rot. The American elites no longer care about America.”
No, TG, Israel is the root of the deep American rot.
Zio Queen Nancy Pelosi’s greatest political achievement is eerily similar to how the Book of Genesis legendary patriarch, Joseph, became a favorite of the reigning “good” Egyptian pharaoh.
In Nancy’s butt-kissing case, (Zigh) she endeared herself to Israeli Kings and is currently “somebody” whose worshipped by the left, & is unhampered at screwing her dismayed American brothers & sisters.
Fyi, the ZUS ‘guvmint hypocrisy, in general, is depressingly open to public view. Nothing, nothing (!) needs to be hidden anymore.
For example, the ruling consensus that Venezuela President Maduro must go, but the ZUS “Most Favored Pharaoh,” Egypt’s el-Sisi, can rule ad infinitum.
Uh, why is that?
Could the reason be Egypt’s peace treaty with Israel? Please refer to article linked below where el-Sisi pushes a law to stay in power ’til 2034. (Zigh) Ain’t no Muslim Brother “pharaoh” around now who’s gonna’ chase him to the Red Sea.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/02/05/587718/Egyptians-denounce-constitutional-proposals
Begging the question.
Not followed by a “logicial test” but by manipulative rhetoric with unwarranted references to “White Nationalism”.
Thin gruel.
It has been.
It starts with dumb goy parents who feel compelled to follow the crowd and are also easily cowed, then progresses through schools, churches and other overt forms of propaganda via “news,” “entertainment,” and “higher ‘education,’” and it’s all facilitated by people struggling under wage, tax, dollar, and debt slavery, so they have neither time nor energy to discover, admit, or act on the truth, relying, instead on phony experts and comforting myths and meds.
When did they ever?
“There is no way we can get quality leaders interested in America because they are held in suspended animation until they sign a contract to, above all else, defend Israel. If they don’t sign it they don’t get the campaign financing to buy the ads to win the elections. TV reports don’t mention this because stations and networks are owned by the same people who lend the money to politicians to run for office.
The road to hell is paved with bought-off politicians. We’re on it. And the Jews own it.” – John Kaminski
https://johnkaminski.org/index.php/john-kaminski-american-writer-and-critic-2/199-how-we-lost-our-country
Jews with loot buy off the Republican Party ruling class and the Democrat Party ruling class to put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Shelly Adelson and Norman Braman and Paul Singer and other Jews with loot have bought and paid for the Israel First Policy of the Republican Party ruling class.
Jews with loot have bought and paid for the Israel First Policy of the Democrat Party ruling class.
Evangelical voters, who vote mostly for the GOP, strongly support putting the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Tweets from 2015:
Gavin McInnes Sues the Southern Poverty Law Center for Defamation
i) A = Jews are not able to control everything, and must ultimately fail. They have just suceeded in infiltrating enough western institutions to be a problem.
ii) A = Because jews blend with the local population. They cannot blend in China. They suceeded in Russia during Soviet years, but ultimately failed.
iii) A = Jews can change the subject and terms, but will ultimately fail because they do not battle “white nationalists”. They battle a culture (Christian) based on natural law which comes from God himself. Such a culture springs from the quintessentially best in man: his ability to reason and his capacity for love.
Demented
OK, joke mode off.
Our resident misojudaists don’t have a problem with those questions because, for them, these are not questions at all. Jews are not quite human; they lack self-reflection, humanity, nobility, creativity & morality of “Aryan” race. Like rats, they thrive on exploitation, not on some superior ability. Such a world-view is expressed here:
or
https://archive.org/details/DerEwigeJude
So, for obsessive misojudaists, Jews are as “successful” as pathogen viruses. All their exploits are parasitism & denigration of all higher values of human life. Their over-representation is as deadly ravages of the 14th C pest in Europe. Not a result of ability, but of cancerogenous mutability.
I guess that’s what they would say….
Nancy Pelosi , born 26 march 1940 , https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nancy_Pelosi , 79 years old ,
The US used to be the land of opportunity , now it is the land of gerontes ( olds )
By the way pelosi in italian means hairy .
which is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States….
WAS
# 1
ii) If Israel is able to manipulate the US government this totally, why can’t someone like China, with deeper pockets, do the same? Conversely, why can’t Israel manipulate Russia or the EU?
Thanks,
-Ira Rabinowitz”
The reason is that China can’t get away with ‘reductional camp or concentration camp “in Xinjiang without it being repeated ad hominem by media and can’t escape from being listed on the list of the violators of human right updated by US government each year . Israel can . Has been doling it since 1948 Has been doing it more scone Oslo and much more since 2006 .
That is just one example and their are many more . CEO of HUwei get caught illegally . Did Netanyahu ever get caught (legally ) for stealing nuclear material ? Did he get mentioned by NBC CNN MSNBC FOX ? How will the affected sick ill person in Ohio will know and vote accordingly ?
Did Senate try to legislate any bills ostracizing and preventing criticism of China over Tibet or Xinxiang ?
There are so many . US cities are littered with examples.
Netty Yahoo has built walls, fences, barriers and obstacles to defend Israel from illegal infiltrators and terrorists.
Netty Yahoo Puts Israel First.
The GOP and the Democrats put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the USA.
Tweets from 2014:
Yes I’m well aware of the newspeak programme of language perversion and that Jews have hijacked the term “semite” just for themselves, and the homosexuals the term “gay” once happy and merry, and so on. OK so I’m being pedantic with my terminology. But if you just keep getting in with the programme and following the ever-changing party line where will you end up? Probably eventually we’ll be unable to have a meaningful conversation, whether in a bar or on a website thread, and may just take a vow of silence while letting those that rule us completely control our lives.
Regarding the majority of Jews not being Khazars, I think that is debatable, as not everyone agrees with David Duke and you that they are mostly the original Middle Eastern Sefards. You are well aware from this very site that many support my own contention. I don’t think we’ll resolve this between us by throwing barbs at each other on this thread. If the DNA tests prove that today’s Jews mostly originate from the biblical ones then where did the Khazars and their descendants disappear to? Went up in smoke did they?
LOL!
Thanks for answering the question that I put to Thomm in 16. above as to why US policy always supports the Jews in Israel.
Are we there yet? And who are we? Caravan or the dogs?
‘Have you been the the region? No Arab country- including Turkey and Jordan- will take in the people who live in Gaza. Why? Do your research. They kill their daughters if she receives a text from a boy…’
This is definitely one from the Zionist playbook. Dehumanize your victim. Then you can shoot him for sport without moral consequences.
Israel is so profoundly and essentially evil that it’s surreal.
‘…Further- none of you are high brow intellectuals when you flag someone as a troll because they have a different view than you. Mental midgets. A song with one note.’
The only distinction I’d make between trolls and Zionists is that trolls are more of a nuisance than an actual menace. It’d be sort of like comparing squirrels and rats. A squirrel can monopolize the bird feeder. You really don’t want rats around. They get into the house.
Ashkenazi Jews are basically Italians.
“i) If gentiles are so smart, why are Jews, whom gentiles outnumber 40:1 across the combined Western World, able to control everything? The entire premise of White Nationalism fails.”
It is true that the Ashkenazi branch of Jews tends to have higher IQs, which would allow them over representation versus their numbers in areas where IQs matter, such as university placement. However, as Unz has covered, Jews are vastly over represented far more than their 2% of the population would dictate (even with their average higher IQs). I don’t believe the WN argument is literally that Jews control EVERYTHING, but it is undeniable that they do largely control Western cultural institutions, such as the media, Hollywood, banking, academia, and more. Jews themselves brag about their role in transforming the self-concept of all Western nations into mere proposition nations based merely around a common set of ideals, even though that is complete bullshit. It is already illegal to question the so called Holocaust narrative in many nations, and as has been argued in court, whether or not what a “denier” says is true or not is irrelevant. It runs contrary to the law if it “incites racism or anti-semitism.” Therefore, one cannot use the fact they are speaking truth as a defense in their criminal case. What is that they say about how one can determine who has the most power? I would say being thrown in jail for criticizing a group with words answers this question.
“ii) If Israel is able to manipulate the US government this totally, why can’t someone like China, with deeper pockets, do the same? Conversely, why can’t Israel manipulate Russia or the EU?”
Israel (Jews as a whole, really) does manipulate Russia and the EU, although Russia to a lesser extent, hence the reason Russia is the bad guy in the Western narrative. Perhaps I am a Russian bot? Lol. The people of China have also not made subversion and exploitation of other peoples their main purpose for the past several thousand years. In addition, the Chinese don’t have the ability to somewhat blend into white societies and push destructive cultural norms to “my fellow white people.” One doesn’t find his people kicked out of virtually every nation in which they have resided for thousands of years simply because “everyone else is a crazy anti-semite with irrational hatred for the Jews who did NOTHING wrong.” Even if I wanted to be extremely egocentric, I would still question if I did something wrong if I rented 100 different houses from 100 different landlords and managed to be kicked out of every one. Sure, maybe some of them just didn’t like me, but all of them?
“iii) Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker.”
I understand the angle of this argument, and there is some amount of resemblance. However, there is a reason for this. Do you think blacks came up with these narratives on their own? Really? Even MLK’s speeches were written by Jews. His court cases were argued by Jewish lawyers, and his message was distributed by Jewish media. In other words, whites have falsely been made into the very thing that Jews themselves have represented in history. Perhaps not so ironically, all this irrational hatred claimed to be pouring out of whites is better represented in the attitude of the Jew towards the goyim, particularly white goyim. Granted, Jews as a group don’t really care about all these aggrieved factions they have rallied against the majority, as they are simply a means to a Jewish end. That end translates into what they feel is best for Jews given their goals. I wonder where the expression, “The Jew cries out as he strikes you” came from? I imagine it was a bunch of mindless haters who don’t like others because they are …… different. What a crock of shit.
‘Please define your terms and note that your points are logical failures. You must be a dumb goy. (How’s that for “logic?”)’
He’s a dumb Jew. I’ve noticed that disproportionately, it’s the stupid Jews who defend Israel. The Einsteins, Woody Allens, et al tend to be at best lukewarm in their support — and generally, try to avoid the subject entirely.
It’s kind of like having a homeless drug-addict brother with a conviction for child molesting. You’d rather not wind up discussing him at parties.
@ Wizard of Oz #53
According to your history after the dissolution of the Khazarian empire the Khazarians disappeared into the thin air and Europe has only Ashkenazim Jews. Whatever you say
Deception is the secret weapon of the Khazarian Jews. Following your train of thought you will tell us that the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Morgan, Schiff are Anglosaxons and they love America.
‘In the short term about the only thing that may bring some change –in attitude– from Pelosi is if Israel is tied to the Mueller final report and hopefully forthcoming indictments…’
There’s a comedy. Somebody pointed out that the whole problem with the Russia schtick is that actually, all the lines of inquiry keep leading back to Israel, and then, of course, they have to be abandoned.
More broadly, it’s been bleakly amusing to watch a political and media establishment as completely suborned by Israel as ours self-righteously bleat about ‘Russian influence.’. Seriously? The leading donors to both> presidential candidates were Zionists — and you’re upset about a few websites?
It’s like watching a prostitute come out of the motel room after her last trick and get upset because a man looked at her ankles.
Michael Hoffman reveals several processes that began taking shape more than a century ago that produced the present state of mass lobotomization — Requires a bit of effort to form a linear narrative, but worth the effort.
https://www.unz.com/audio/gunsbutter_the-alchemical-processing-of-humanity-through-public-psychodrama-400/
Also highly informative is Andrew Joyce’s most recent post on Unz:
Studying the Gentile
Fanciful Pseudoscience in the Service of Pathologizing the Covington Boys
https://www.unz.com/article/studying-the-gentile/
Joyce’s essay links to Giraldi’s essay and its focus on (ostensibly Roman Catholic and American) Nancy Pelosi declaring that “Israeli-ish is who we are,” most chillingly in this paragraph:
My Roman Catholic high school now teaches holocaustism through Seth Klarman’s Facing Our History program. (Ironic that Phil Weiss uses brain images and imagery in this criticism of Klarman https://mondoweiss.net/2011/12/an-open-letter-to-seth-klarman/ )
It is possible to discover HOW Americans were lobotomized, but is that knowledge enough to reverse the process?
When, in the early 1990s several Jewish zionist zealots set out to install holocaust education in America’s universities, then military academies, then public school systems, their first recruits were, by design, Roman Catholics; Northwestern University’s Peter Hayes, “a German historian with an Irish Catholic background” was the first recruit of Zev Weiss’s Holocaust Education Foundation https://books.google.com/books?id=B6HFD6IAzI4C&pg=PP1&lpg=PP1&dq=expanding+historical+consciousness&source=bl&ots=0__JX4zSW-&sig=ACfU3U0TFW9IUXj0O5A8GAg-fUonNT7VoQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiVz5GR-6TgAhVuU98KHWujDbkQ6AEwA3oECAoQAQ#v=onepage&q=hayes&f=false
Today, Jews are firmly entrenched in public school teachers unions; holocaust education is mandated in US public schools, paid for with tax dollars; and, as noted above with respect to my own Catholic high school, deeply embedded in the Catholic school system and hierarchy.
At the same time that Jews have set about eroding Catholic values and using wishy-washy Catholics against themselves to brainwash their own children, Jews have established several extensive networks of schools for Jewish children to turn young Jews into zealous advocates for Israel; to enforce group cohesion; and to prepare the next generation of Jews to shape US foreign and domestic policy.
Richard Goldberg was in his very early 30s when he started gunning for Iran; not sure if he’s 40 yet, but John Bolton has placed him as https://www.fdd.org/team/richard-goldberg/, “a national security adviser aide in the Trump administration . . . [He] previously served as a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) “ https://rightweb.irc-online.org/profile/richard-goldberg/
Goldberg attended one of the Solomon Schechter Jewish Day Schools https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schechter_Day_School_Network whose website urges students to develop an enduring love for Israel — which, apparently, finds its highest expression by using other people’s children and treasure to destroy Iran, Syria, and Palestinians.
I have a very wealthy Jewish client,a big wig in the B’nai,whose private opinion
of Israel and Israeli’s is very different from her public stance.
Even with er immense wealth,tens of billions,she is scared to tell truth to that power.
look at the Fonz!
He’s more likely a dot-bot H-1ndu who learned about America by watching movies from the early 90’s.
It’s not just American politics, it’s America itself. White Catholic boys are condemned by the country’s elite as racists before any inconvenient facts become known. Infanticide is now accepted, even encouraged by Governors Cuomo and Northam. Homosexual marriage is applauded, while traditional unions with children are derided. Illegal aliens are welcomed with open arms, while white males are told to kill themselves, as they now do in great numbers. The US military war machine goes around the world overthrowing country after country, with both AIPAC-controlled monopoly parties cheering them on. The list goes on and on.
I’m not even religious, indeed it has failed us, but realize that we are living in a Culture of Death. Nothing good can come out of such an abomination, ruled by the most EVIL people on earth. The death of the country (it is NOT a nation in any sense of the word) cannot be avoided.
To Jacques Sheete, Colin Wright opined: “I’ve noticed that disproportionately, it’s the stupid Jews who defend Israel.”
Above, & speaking respectfully, “no,” Colin, I passionately disagree with you
Whatever you want to call the Jew Sheldon Adelson, the tag “stupid” is nonsensical.
Fyi, from what I can determine via Google-search, Adelson donated more than $15 million to Trump’s 2017 presidential election campaign.
Not “stupid” by any dollar & cent stretch of imagination, Adelson did not give Trump that kinda’ money so that he’d simply work to prohibit online gambling.
Selah, Israel is “what we are.”
The corollary is a litmus test: before you lift a finger for any candidate, before you think about voting for them, ask:
1. The Human Rights Committee indicates that Israel does not interpret its human rights commitments in good faith. Are you going to enforce the Leahy Law on aid to Israel?
2. Israel maintains approximately 300 nuclear weapons based on US technology stolen from NUMEC or with false claims by Israeli agents in DoS positions of trust. Are you going to enforce the Symington and Glenn Amendments on aid to Israel?
That’s how you shut off the shekel faucet that buys Pelosi’s blow jobs.
How many Jewish billionaires are there in the US anyway? If they want an ever bigger wall built to defend their illegitimate shithole country, and they want an ever more powerful military for Greater Israel to keep on bombing poor Muslim countries, they can easily give a few million to Tel Aviv, can’t they?. It is an abomination that they demand that hard-pressed US taxpayers pay for it.
I’d bet my car that not one of these people have been to Israel or know a Jew- largely a middle class people who mind their own business.
Yes, and if they were all like that it would be a different matter. The problem is they are outweighed by the Schumers and Adelsons of the country.
Nothing of what you said is any reason for me to give a shit about Israel (or any other country in that crock pot full of shit holes) such that I want it influencing the foreign policy of the US or for the US to send troops there. They stay in their shit holes and we leave them alone sounds like a good bargain to me.
The Holy Book is full of such bizarre failings at understanding causality. Humans really are good at overfitting. Do it again, no plague.
Meanwhile over there:
‘It’s not about race’: Israel’s Rabbinical courts under fire for using DNA to prove ‘Jewishness’
It isn’t?
Nancy Pelosi is well aware to whom she must grovel if she wants the campaign loot to keep pouring in. And it is a safe bet she did not inform Netanyahu that walls are immoral.
‘To Jacques Sheete, Colin Wright opined: “I’ve noticed that disproportionately, it’s the stupid Jews who defend Israel.”
Above, & speaking respectfully, “no,” Colin, I passionately disagree with you..’
I did merely say ‘disproportionately.’ Yes, many evidently intelligent Jews support Israel. However, there are dumb Jews, and with almost comic consistency, I’ve noted that the average internet Zio-warrior seems to belong to the class.
…what really makes it comic is that most dumb Jews seem to think that being Jews, they must be smart. So they have a go at intellectually overawing you. It tends to not work out very well. While in general I try not to be cruel on the internet, when it comes to Zionists, I can let my inner pit bull off the leash in good conscience. Have myself a good time, in other words. Nothing quite like a Zionist for breakfast.
As expected, you twist the truth 180 and engage in projection. What you claimed for the “misojudaists” is what the Talmudists say about the goyim.
Maybe it’s time the non-goyim cleaned their own pig sties before yapping about the goyim’s.
International Jewry may not sing a song with one note- it is more like three notes: the hackneyed reflexive use of the antisemitism canard, the highly dubious claim of “Jewish genius” and the dredging up of the Holocaust legend to stifle any criticism of toxic, criminal behavior on the part of the Jewish collective.
The Sage of Baltimore said it best:
Mencken really nailed it. “Vanity without pride and voluptuousness without taste” applies to virtually everything controlled by history’s chronic litigants: Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole, including pornography, the advertising industry, international usury, modern “art”, the social sciences, etc.
When viewed from the perspective of the gentiles, Jewry’s hand has a reverse Midas touch. Everything that Jewry controls or exercises undue influence in (perhaps delis may be a notable exception) is inevitably corrupted and run into the ground.
Do you really believe that Trump would veto this legislation?
Honestly?
What has he done so far to make you think the man has enough integrity and courage to stand up to the Zionists and do the right thing?
Nancy Pelosi is letting her victory and new found power get to her head. She is overplaying her hand. Just sit back and watch her do herself in.
Come on now. Everybody and his cousin is playing in the ME (and has nasty internal policy), but you have to admit that Israel is playing VERY hard. Because they have a Great Goal. (And isn’t Saudi Arabia Israel’s biggest friend for now anyway? Both against Iran, which does not seem to be doing much except repair its inherited F4 Phantoms and help out Mr. Assad)
The fact that That Country tries to suborn whitey countries (soon ex-whitey countries amirite), steer discussion, and make law via local influential people of aligned ethnicity, wads of cash, lawfare, media management, blackmail and various “foundations” is not nice. It will only hasten the collapse or result in backlash.
Yes, Whitey Country politicians are vain and not very bright and apparently one can easily perform a gravity assist of the whole blundering beast by having a few people at the correct place at the correct time. Still, you just don’t give candy to challenged people in exchange for favors.
Related:
Prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee, looking for ‘donations by foreign nationals’
Hmm…. “Middle Eastern countries”. This gon’ be gud. Or not.
“Res ipsa loquitur”, not “loquitar”.
Yep. They care only about getting richer, which means unlimited immigration so they can have cheaper labor and more customers. “America is a nation of immigrants” means she is not for her citizens.
In developing a business plan, businesses create KPIs (Key Performance Indices) to track their performance against their objectives.
The SPLC and ADL are no different.
Need proof? Here is a photo of Mark Potok’s office with a post it pinned on the wall:
Needless to say, Mark Potok and Jonathan Greenblatt (and Abe Foxman before him) cracked open a bottle of champagne when the metric they were using (non-Hispanic whites, percentage of US population) moved close to minority status.
This reassured them that they will never again feel threatened by antisemtism. They just need to overcome this difficult transition period when legacy whites will futilely attempt to resist the inevitable, by the occasional outburst of violence.
I hereby accuse Charles Schumer of being a JEW NATIONALIST who puts the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
Charles Schumer is an evil JEW who wants to erase the border between the United States and Mexico.
Charles Schumer pushes mass legal immigration and amnesty for illegal alien invaders.
Charles Schumer wants to continue to use the US military as muscle to fight wars on behalf of Israel in the Middle East and West Asia.
US Senator Charles Schumer is a JEW NATIONALIST.
Sam Francis wrote about nations within nations.
This guy Charles Schumer says:
“In Israel and America, the Jewish nation lives — now and forever”
America has never really had free speech. The First Amendment allows free speech and religion as long as you don’t offend powerful people. Any speech that hits home is a clear violation of “community guidelines”. Deep State Giraldi does a good job sheperding his flock into his brand of oversimplification featuring Israel. The agent urged the vote for Trump the giant pro-military Democrat. One expected result – moronic Patriots supporting troops inside the borders. Do you want them on every street corner too? The posse comitatus act forbids the military from acting in US borders. I know, only crazy people don’t believe creatures like Giraldi or Paul Craig Roberts and anyone who questions their authority should see a psychiatrist, like in the Soviet Union.
That, and the American people are by and large ignorant of what has happened to their nation.
Much of that ignorance is willfull; a larger part due to the lies and misinformation coming from our lying press.
The Soviet Union had to die for Russia to be reborn. This rebirth has created a symphony of Church and State, with Russia looking deep into her past for civilization structures, as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn predicted.
The U.S. will have to die first, plutocrats and oligarchs (yes Jewish for the most part) do not give up willingly, their dead hands need to be pried off the levers of power.
Hopefully the rebirth will be something good, not worse.
Oh wait, many Soviet Jews fled for Israel upon Soviet Union collapse. I wonder why? Guilt or fear that Christian Russians would exact retribution for the Gulags?
And yet, the Christian Russian’s did not exact retribution, giving lie to the pathology that exists at the base of the Jewish brain. “They are out to get me!”
No, we don’t want you dead, just a divorce. Kicked out again for being a parasite and out of alignment with natural law.
I’m bored with misojudaist faggotry. Also, I’m bored with autistic, clannish Judeocentric faggotry. You only “deserve” an old post. Both, although it’s more about Jews.
1. it is true that Solzhenitsyn’s book is now available in English (link I’ve given, archive.org, https://alor.org/Library/Solzhenitsyn%20I%20-%20200%20Years%20Together_Composite_06042017.pdf). But, the crucial chapter in book 2 (book 1 is rather boring, it is about pre-WW I history) is not translated. It is chapter 15, “Among Bolsheviks”- and it is not translated. Why? I’ve read it & it is perhaps the most interesting chapter, dispelling many myths. Not anti-Jewish, not pro-Jewish. So, why not translate it? I’ve heard it’s in English online, but I haven’t seen it.
2. Israel Shahak has, along with more knowledgeable authors, written on historical Jewish “shadow” & I would recommend some of these works:
3. MacDonald’s work is too cohesive & coherent so that I think he was, from the beginning, somewhat irritated by Jewish ethnocentrism. Perhaps this tendency just accelerated & grew due to negative reviews of his subsequent work.
In my opinion, Jews (as an entity) would fare better had they addressed a few controversial issues they seem to avoid. So, they are, I would say, still not mature enough…
* extreme ethnocentrism. If you’re guest in another person’s house & are becoming too powerful- the host will resent this. Christianity was mentioned only a few times in this library of books, the Talmud, almost always in negative light. Why not publicly say it’s obsolete in some areas? And that such fellows are, basically, freaks:en if most of you assimilate, there will remain a remnant that will stubbornly refuse to ethically disappear, while holding power in many important areas. French Huguenots, immensely successful group, disappeared in Prussian & English societies. What if they retained their identity?
* it is all about wealth & success in material matters. Who cares about influential Jewish violin virtuosi, tailors or sex workers?
* the Talmud myth. Jewish community, at least reformed one, should openly acknowledge there are some problematic passages in the Talmud with regard to Gentiles & Christians. Babylonian Talmud was composed from ca. 200-600 AD; it has 6,500 big folio pages & its English translation runs over 15,000 pages. So- why not openly say there are a few insulting passages that reflect early medieval spirit of times? Talmud is a mixture of wisdom literature (similar to Confucian “Analects”), various superstitions on magic & astrology, exegeses on murky passages of Hebrew Bible (frequently fantastic & hilarious), and mostly a codification of Jewish law, similar to Islamic shariah (agriculture, marriage, various taboos & ceremonies, crimes & misdemeanors, food etc.)
Christianity was mentioned only a few times in this library of books, almost always in negative light. Why not publicly say it’s obsolete in some areas? And that such fellows are, basically, freaks:
* why make shoah a dogma? Except for nuts, it is evident that many Jews (and assimilated French, Germans, Poles, Dutch…of partly or wholly Jewish extraction) were murdered by Nazi regime. A figure of victims? I don’t know, I think it goes from 4 to 6 million. Why insist on 6 million figure as a dogma?
* why play eternal victim & not admit your participation in mass atrocities in central & eastern Europe? Of course, Communist 1917 revolution was not some Jewish plot, but after Soviet occupation of, say, Hungary or Poland in 1945, way too many Soviet lapdogs & enthusiastic supporters of new, unpopular & terrorist regimes, were local Jews. Why not say it open & loud?
* why deny nepotism & clannishness in many areas in US life? Disney was a non-Jewish media empire & after old man’s demise, his son let in a Jew to manage business. This guy virtually imported any Jew he knew. Now, Disney corporation top level is more than 90% Jewish. How come? It was supremely successful without Jews, and now it’s Jews all over the place. Do these executives know anyone who is not Jewish? Pure nepotism.
Te same goes for US media conglomerates, 5 out of 6 being in, nominally, Jewish hands. Coincidence? Doubt it, more like Mafia-type behavior. Don’t say that WASPs or Italo-Americans are so dumb they cannot function in this business (see Italy’s Berlusconi). Clannishness & nepotism again.
I could go on & on. Antisemitic stereotypes are basically lunatic. But- why not admit the existence of some unpleasant & irritating characteristics typifying your, Jewish, collective behavior?
As for misojudaist nuts…well, they’re just- nuts.
the dude on the left is trying to conjure Stormy Daniels
exactly what I was thinking
‘street-shitting cretin.’
which part of India is Ira Rabinowitz from?
the Latin name is urodeum proctodeum coprodeum
but in common parlance it’s known simply as a ‘Thom’
Congratulations, you just figured that Zionists buy people, aka: shills.
Try harder next time.
And how’s your ‘proof’ for the impossible’ Nazi gas chambers’ coming?
LOL
So how do you know that there are no “Israelis” in the photo?
said:
“…what really makes it comic is that most dumb Jews seem to think that being Jews, they must be smart. So they have a go at intellectually overawing you. It tends to not work out very well.”
Spot on observations. What they do is called bluffing, a form of ‘chutzpah’.
And they pretend no one sees it.
I’ve been to Israel and know many Jews. What kind of care do you own and where can I pick it up?
‘I’m bored with misojudaist faggotry. Also, I’m bored with autistic, clannish Judeocentric faggotry.’
How eminently reasonable of you. You poor put upon individual you. Say just as as an aside- theres no chance you might be coopting the middle ground to appear to be more reasonable would you? The rest of your post is a poorly disguised defence of the Jews. You would not be trying to play both sides would you?
‘MacDonald’s work is too cohesive & coherent so that I think he was, from the beginning, somewhat irritated by Jewish ethnocentrism. Perhaps this tendency just accelerated & grew due to negative reviews of his subsequent work.’
Ah the old anti-semitism is a dormant virus in gentiles and waits only to be awakened argument. Havn’t seen that one before.
This is simply a lie and an outrageous one at that. As someone who has read the culture of critique trilogy several times there is a distinct shift in tone half way through the second book Separation and its discontents. It is very very noticeable. Macdonald started his trilogy with a completely apolitical look at Judaism through the prism of evolutionary psychology (which is what the book A people shat shall dwell alone is) which is why there are main stream media reviews of his work on youtube (look them up). Macdonald has openly admitted that the tonal change halfway through SAID is beacuse of his dawning realiations about the effects of jewish power. He has said this in podcasts and in the aforementioned MSM reviews.
As for the contention that Macdonald became bitter over the bad reviews of his work this just shows how astonishingly bad a liar you are. Most of Macdonald’s works are not about Jews he was a well respected evolutionary biologist. The first two books of the trilogy were reviewed neutrally while the third hardly recieved any reviews at the time because Jews did not want to give him publicity (so incisive is the work). In addition to ‘bad reviews’ his treatment by the Jewish organisations the SPLC et al included harrasment and trying to get him fired. Only his tenure saved him.
The rest of your post is squid ink and distortions of the truth. You are not some reasonable disinterested party above it all you are an ethnic activist and a very see through one.
What a poor liar you are.
The line of good and evil runs through the heart of all men.
If you have a religion, with deception concepts like Kol-Niedre, and outright passages that demonize others as cattle. Or, your religion has supremacist dogma that makes your soul superior, and so on, then that dividing line is easy to cross over. Man doesn’t need much of a push to become corrupted and evil.
I might add that Islam also has deception coded into its guiding narratives, including concepts like Abrogation.
The Catholic author E. Michael Jones is investigating the concept of Logos, and how our Jewish friends have turned against Logos – or what is natural law. Christians are enjoined to love their enemy, and the enemy is the anti-logos Jew.
This turning away is given succor by religious narrative, like that espoused in Talmud.
Do I need to re-print evil Talmudic passages, or go through Jewish parasitism in history, or Jewish usury, or the obvious Jewish methods of attacks on levers of power. To deny this is to deny history and objective reality.
These power levers include owning the press, to then control narrative, or to own the money power (to then fund activities), or maneuver government. Government is maneuvered with compramat and bribes.
It goes without saying, that making the world safe for Jewry is inherently bad for other tribes who want to follow natural law. This is a conflict that cannot be abridged, which requires separation.
Kick -em out. After that, next to go is our home grown parasites, like Illuminist Masons who have bought into another strain of anti -logos magick .
On June 8, 1967 Israel attacked the USS LIBERTY for almost 2 hours killing 34 sailors and wounding 174 and all the while knowing that it was an American ship and only broke off the attack when a Russia destroyer came on the scene!
Zionist Israel is an enemy of America and has proven over and over that you can not handle a rattle snack without getting bit!
As usual not a damn thing was done to Israel for the attack on the LIBERTY, proving once again that the zionists control the U.S. government!
My Russian friends tell me that Russians generally like Americans but hate our government. My Iraqi friends tell me that Iraqis generally like Americans but hate our government (and our troops). An Iranian friends says the same thing. It is so hard to understand that one can generally like the Jews and Israelis they know but dislike the Israeli government?
Agree totally. Jewry characterizes the gentiles’ historical reactions to its poisonous, hateful and corrupt behavior as antisemitic. On the contrary, the energetic and often harsh methods which have been used to deal with the presence of Jewry- principally expulsion- were in reality the immunological reactions of healthy body politics.
The National Socialists did not want to physically exterminate the Jews, they simply wanted them out of their sphere of influence. That is what the “Final/Total Solution of the Jewish Problem” was in a nutshell- the Jews were to follow their historical pattern of moving on and out of their host societies.
If anything, the Germans would have executed this plan in a more humane and orderly manner, but were kept from doing so due to the outbreak of war- particularly the war against the Soviet Union. Probably ninety percent of the Jews who were killed were partisans and commissars on the Eastern Front who were executed in accordance with the international rules regarding warfare in force at the time.
The Holocaust religion- and it is indeed a religion – is a badly crafted, amateurish hoax typical of Jewish and Soviet propaganda. Starting with the Nuremberg Kangaroo Tribunal and perpetuated by Hollywood, it is a very nasty calumny against virtually allChristian Europeans and their respective institutions, and Israel is a cancerous outgrowth of it.
On June 8 1967 Israel knowingly attacked the USS LIBERTY for 2 hours killing 34 and wounding 174 and the attack was only stopped when a Russian destroyer came upon the scene, and as usual not a damn thing was done about it, proving once again that the U.S. government is under zionist control.
Wally = ‘dog pile’ alert
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/04/07/lenny-bruce-george-carlin-on-jews-for-jesus/
Well, it was never a perfect world, especially for white Christian nationalists like Wally:
‘Virtually everything that White Nationalists say about Jews is what blacks say about whites. Given the small number of Jews and no prior history of enslavement, the WN claim is even weaker.’
What do Jews-a people who have never had thier own civilisation (Israel does not count it is bankrolled by Whites- ancient canaan was conqured by Jews not started by them) and are thefore entirely dependent upon other groups of humans to live (‘host societies’), blacks-also a people who have never had thier own civilisations and who are for the most part but not completely dependent upon others (African population boom food aid etc) and Whites- the world’s most self sufficient race who would live forever without any other people or civilisation propping them up, have to do with one another? Where is the similarity? Why are they the same?
Whites could live forever without Jews (in fact they would prosper greatly), Whites could live forever without blacks (again they would prosper)- is either true about the other two groups?
How long could Jews live without Whites? How long could blacks live without Whites? (without White medical technology and food aid there would be a massive die off in africa- most blacks alive today would not be without White input).
See your comparison does not make any sense. Blacks may complain about being kept down by the White man but they would be much worse off without him. White (nationalists) may complain about Jews but we really would be better off without them and would be in no way dependent upon them- rather the reverse.
Whites could live forever without blacks and jews, can the same be said in reverse?
‘It is so hard to understand that one can generally like the Jews and Israelis they know but dislike the Israeli government?’
The answer is is that they do not really ‘know’ the Jews they are acquainted with. Jews generally understand the disingenuos nature of much of the contact they have with gentiles while gentiles are clueless. Most Jews are by White standards at the very least not good people and yet every person has Jews they like or admire- even Hitler who had both a jewish doctor and a Jewish colonel deported from German safely. Jewish tribalism inhibits reciprocity so of you are not one of them I would say it is doubtful that you really ‘know’ them at all.
Laugh.
I just wanted to check something. I think I said he should.
But I think he is sincere when he says, the US first and this legislation is clearly a position that places the US in a submissive role to Israel. It makes no sense for him to sign it, in light of who we are a a nation and why we became a nation in the first place.
But everything blacks say about whites has been told to them by Jews… and blacks, in general think Jews are white. It’s a fairly brilliant, yet morally reprehensible strategy. Democrats do the same thing. Blame republicans for crimes you have committed. Republicans are then busy defending themselves from slander, and any potential charge made that the democrat is actually guilty of said crime is already discredited as an attempt at deflection.
No prior history of enslavement … thats false. In the middle ages, the jews used to traffick white people – east eauropans – sold to Taifas Kingdom in spain. They had a name : Saqalibas.
Thats why I think Farrakhan idea of jews having a major role in transatlantic slave trade should have been seriously investigated by researchers. Because they had already a practice both in Europe (taking slaves from east europe and selling them in spain) and in Middle-East.
As I see it, there is no other US president, since probaly LBJ, more attached to Israel, and concretely to Netanyahu´s party Likud, than The Donald.
He has financial/family links to the Israeli far-right project, but it´s not only he, but also those who cop main positions in his cabinet.
He, already, do not even try to dissimulate anymore….
See his last interview with CBS Margaret Brennan:
But you do not have anybody here, not even the most Israel/Jew obsessed, inventing schatologic stories about him, or directly insulting him in the most tabernary way….
Why would this be so?
Hmmm…..
Could not be that those spreeding such sick hatred against Jews, do this to contribute great way to keep the Israeli people and Israeli state as victims ( which they are not anymore since WWII…) so as to justify the continuous support/financing against all odds, especially by the US, in front of a supposed increasing judeophobia?
Notice how these pretended “Judeophobes” know very well all Jewish religious books/scriptures, and have really a whole archive of Jewish links/blogs/books and so on…
It could well be possible that they are doing this for money….I mean those here who are an organized group, not the average white natinalaist Joe who arrives here by any casuality….
All political spectre is infiltrated.
Counter forces are on the rise. The WASPs and their elites may have been cowed into submission by the Jew controlled media, but the recent rise of the rainbow coalition egged on by the Jews themselves are not so easily cowed. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Andrew Gillum, Keith Ellison and newly emboldened Kirsten Gillibrand are not so Israel friendly, nor do they fear being called anti-Semitic as they are non-white, or at least non white-male in Gillibrand’s case.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend. It is now up to the rainbow coalition to take down this Jewish cartel in America. But as they take over, they will also inevitably run America to the ground, because they are ultimately too socialist and mindless. America is going down, it’s just a matter of who takes us down and how fast.
Although it’s probably a case of cutting off your nose to spite your face, I’d rather see the Jews and their WASP elite puppets dragged down their perch, beaten, gagged and kicked out of the country first, just for the sheer satisfaction of it.
Blacks think of Jews as a group of hyper whites, the worst of the worst.
Deferring to Israel is what the president does.
Poor Donald J. Trump. Sad.
One minute he must think he’s ruling the world, and the next minute he realizes he’s deferring to the will of Zio superiors.
Why are Palestinians still living in refugee camps in the Palestinian administered West Bank – 70 years later? I’ve been to one, people were perfectly pleasant to me, but that really is ridiculous. I mean, what solidarity! Imagine if the Germans were forcing the Ost German refugees from after World War 2 to still live in refugee camps!
Actually I think that’s a delusion that plagues all liberals, not just Jews. That’s why they’re always referring to anyone disagrees with them as “ignorant”, “uneducated”, as they refer to all Trump supporters.
Somehow it never occurs to them that they are the idiots who are being brainwashed.
Yo have to be kidding. You’ve lived too long in Asia and don’t know enough Jews, or, it seems, Italians.
Oh dear’ – a brainstem Jew (is there any other kind) unloads his bile on humanity – again.
Poor Ira – he just cannot help himself – from birth, his elders filled his little unformed brain with fear and hate for humanity. (It’s child abuse.)
His Jew culture has made him immune from the restraints of right and wrong. He will always see himself as a victim. It is buried deep in his brain. His support for the tribe is reflexive and involuntary.
Think Peace — Do No harm — Art
Hey look, a hasbara troll who sneaks his comment in first to derail the discussion with a dumb strawman.
IOW, you dodged my question, which was:
“So how do you know that there are no “Israelis” in the photo?”
The number 6 is sacred in Judaism (G-d created the World in 6 days, and from that – 6 working days, 6 books of Mishnah).
6 million Jewish people were often reported as under threat of attack even long before the Holocaust:
http://balder.org/judea/Six-Million-140-Occurrences-Of-The-Word-Holocaust-And-The-Number-6,000,000-Before-The-Nuremberg-Trials-Began.php
SO, Dear Goyim, The Number Is 6 Million. REMEMBER THAT! 6 MILLION. Not a 200 000 more or less. it’s 6 million.
See Bardon Kaldian savaged in the comments section below in his attempted defense of the impossible “holocaust”, it speaks volumes:
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial, by Ron Unz: http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
Apples and Oranges.
One never knows, when one is conversing with a Jewish person, if the interlocutor is a rabid zionist, or someone who had been inculcated from childhood with hatred of Christians.
said:
” It is so hard to understand that one can generally like the Jews and Israelis they know but dislike the Israeli government?”
Especially when Jews support Israeli immigration laws which specify JEWS ONLY, while they demand massive 3rd world, low IQ immigration into the US & Europe.
I am not a Jew. And, as I’ve said- MacDonald’s work is, although interesting in some respects- mostly bullshit.
Most MacDonald’s claims are bogus. To analyze most of his specific claims is as useless & boring as are most of his grand assertions.
* Jews “follow group evolutionary strategy”. He didn’t prove that such a strategy exists at all, apart from a trivial observation that any human collective wants to preserve its identity & to thrive. No “strategy” in such a behavior.
* also, the author’s description of “Jewish movements” is non-verifiable & actually difficult to describe. From what I know of Marxism, psychoanalysis or Leninism- these were not “Jewish” movements, neither in intellectual genesis nor with regard to their proponents.
What about other intellectual currents, prominent in 20th & 21st C? Do these movements or cultural currents qualify as “Jewish”: anarchism, free-love leftism, Expressionism, Cubism, Dadaism, German phenomenology in philosophy, cultural critique (Derrida & Foucault following Heidegger), New Left with its post-1968 ideology, multiculturalism as ideology, Jungian archetypal psychology, New Age ideologies, radical Feminism, “New Atheism”, evolutionary psychology, sociobiology, various schools of economics (Austrian, Chicago,..), structuralism in humanities, ..?
* what about areas where ethnic Jews are over-represented in 20th & 21st fields: theoretical physics, all branches of mathematics, chess masters, computer science, violin virtuosi, philanthropists in arts & curators of museums, film directors & producers, ..? Are these areas somehow driven by Jewish interests, whether conscious or not? How can we ascertain this?
Although I like MacDonald’s work in demolition of maudlin myth the core American Jewish community has over time built about it (eternal victims & universal humanitarians), I don’t see his work as dispassionate analysis that would be close to even such a non-exact “science” as evolutionary psychology claims to be. With its broad sweep of generalizations, MacDonald’s work on historical traits of Judaism (as cultural-historical identity) is not unlike other historiosophies, similar to St. Augustine, Gioacchino da Fiore, Hegel, Marx or Spengler.
There are insights in these works- but they are basically an imaginative construction, not more.
Jews are ethnic religious tribalists who had, many of them, lived in Europe for most than 2000 years. Somewhere during the Nero’s rule, they constituted ca 10% of Roman Empire, i.e. 5-6 million people. Have they had an opportunity for natural growth, there would have been ca. 250-400 million of them now. But, most of them assimilated, vanished into greater Pagan & then Christian communities. So much for stubborn insistence of religious-ethnic pride.
There is no “group evolutionary strategy”, only if it stands for something trivial: any ethnic-national group wants to exist ad infinitum & prosper. This applies to every single human community.
As for Jews being particularly ethno-centric, this may be the truth in comparison with some other groups, but they didn’t differ from Zoroastrian Iranians or Hindu Brahmins; there is no way to empirically verify whether their ethnocentrism is rooted in ancient religious texts older than 1500 years (Babylonian Talmud, 250-600 AD) or something else. No causal connection can be made & all this is bogus.
With regard to MacDonald’s thesis that Jews are culturally-generically predisposed to domination in host societies, this is an easily refutable canard: they lived harmoniously, peacefully & productively during Parthian, Zoroastrian, Abbasid empires, Cordoba caliphate, Ottoman Empire…as well as in the 17th-18th C Netherlands or 18th C Prussia. They tried (and to a larger degree succeeded) to assimilate into British & German Empires, from the beginning to the end.
MacDonald’s theses are very simple & cannot pass the test of any rational & empirical investigation.
Jews are, according to him, essentially, due to a compound of genes, history, religious ideology,… eternal enemy of “white race”. Not real. They lived among Europeans for almost 2 millennia & had virtually always been at the history’s receiving end. After their Enlightenment at the end of the 18th C, they avidly secularized themselves & were literally hungry for the riches of high European culture (arts, sciences, technology, ..), trying to assimilate as fast as they could. No “evolutionary group strategy” here, not anything that would preserve them as an alien dominant cultural-biological ethnicity..
Jews are far from a monolith existing in MacDonald fantasy. It is true they, those of them who still possess Jewish identity, try to help their co-religionists if they are in trouble (which is a perfectly normal behavior). But, their primary loyalty is to their host societies, which can be seen from German Jewish behavior during WW1, when their military deaths were higher than their percentage in the population. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judenz%C3%A4hlung French Jews fought for France, British for Britain etc.
According to MacDonald, Jews are basically destructive to a host society, like a group of pathogen bacteria swarming & sucking life out their host-victim. They’re, actually, not unlike a cancer. Another example of dehumanization & antisemitic nonsense. What about good they’ve done to their host societies, in culture, wealth, inventions, development of commerce, journalism, agriculture, arts,..
Persistent MacDonald’s myth is about their extraordinarily high levels of endogamous practice. In reality, Catholic and Protestants didn’t mix much until the 20th C, and Jews (not converts) have been in mixed marriages with German Christians at the rate of 30-40%, during 1933 (Hitler’s rise to power); now, more than 60% of Jews outmarry and more than 80-90% of them do so in Russia. Where is this MacDonald’s grand “evolutionary strategy”?
Then, he is tendentious. MacDonald presents Spanish conversos/Marranos from 15th and 16th C as ethnically-racially homogeneous group. A part of them must have stayed that way- it is perfectly natural that forcibly converted people (who had already possessed their written culture & rituals) will adopt chameleon-like behavior. So did Moriscos, forcibly converted Muslim Arabs. So, it’s not about specific Jewish traits; it is about religious violence & natural resistance of people who had found themselves on the receiving end of pressure for religious conformity. MacDonald implies that many, perhaps most Marranos succeeded in surviving Inquisition in next 2-3 centuries. True, some Marranos have succeeded to retain their identity & emigrate later to the Netherlands or Ottoman empire, but most of them vanished into broader Iberian societies.
Conspicuously, MacDonald has glossed over the fact that most Jewish Germans in the 19th C had been assimilated with high percentage of intermarriage. Marranos in 16th C did-at least a part of them-tried to retain their separate identity. Not so in early 19th C Germany, where many Jews had voluntarily been baptized & completely assimilated into German society-no Jewish separatism & tribal behavior. No “Jewish Christian” secret societies, clannish behavior, endogamous marriages…
Mendelssohn family simply disappeared among other Germans.
How so if they’re eternally alien ethnic group? Where I can see that famous survival strategy? This “strategy”, it seems, leads only to obliteration of a separate national identity.
Or, after all, Einstein (whose descendants are not Jews) was right: If it were not for antisemitism, Jews would have dispersed like leaves in the wind.
To prove that the supposed far-right stance against current fascist Israel regime is not real, this news:
The high hierarchies of the Catholic Church in Spain, today and always close to the more rancid extreme right, forbid the screening of the short film about the lamentable situation of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that won the award in the last edition of the Goya Awards…
They have started a Twitter account on the oddysey to make this documentary, @GAZAdocumental, where you can watch the whole documental ( who knows during how many time…), I already linked in a previous article by Philip Giraldi in a comment where I was introducing examples of courageous initiatives which really help the Palestinian people by people who really risk their lives and income.
Last images of the documental presenting the poor little baby, Suhail, who got brainless under the rubble with such an expression of horror and disbelief is really shocking….
Curiously, or not so, nobody here made any comment on such documentary I linked…and some continued insulting me after I published it….mainly those who pretend to care so much about “little babies” ( like The Donald, btw…), this is why I very much suspect all this outrage for the Palestinians here is fake….and most probably by the same Israeli hashara trolls they pretend to be fighting….
Sheejus.
Can NBC really lie like this and get away with it?
But Jimmy Dore runs the same narrative on Joe McCarthy. That must end.
Joe McCarthy was reckless and reached too far BUT there was a vast pro-communist Soviet Network in the US. That was no joke. Harry Dexter White was a communist spy. The Rosenbergs and Morton Sobell funneled nuke secrets to Stalin, the killer of 10 million. And there were real communists and Soviet spies in media, entertainment, and academia. Why have so many powerful Jews attacked McCarthy and the ‘Red Scare’ over the yrs ? Because too many of the radical were Jews, and so, Jews circled the wagon for the sake of Tribal Solidarity and said it was all a ‘hysteria’ when, in fact, there was a communist cabal in the US that aided Stalin.
Today, Jews doing the opposite. If Jews attacked anti-communism that smoked out real spies(because too many were Jewish), they now cook up totally bogus hysteria about Russia. Why? In the 90s, Jewish globalists economically looted Russia and nearly owned that country. But Putin brought back a bit of national sovereignty and locked up some super oligarchs who happened to be Jewish. THAT is why Jews hate Putin and Russia. Also, Russia, along with Iran and China, is one of the few nations on Earth that is independent of US empire that is ruled by Jews. That is why Jews fear Russia as an example of Resistance against US Hegemonism. That is why the media cook up all this nonsense about Russia Hysteria.
But NBC really jumped the shark. Also, it’s about time we dropped the BS that media is ‘progressive’ or ‘liberal’. It is oligarchic and tribal.
This “rainbow coalition” that could bring down Jew parasitism is problematic since:
Jews more than twice as likely to be gay, lesbian : http://akinokure.blogspot.com.au/2012/07/jews-more-than-twice-as-likely-to-be.html
Why don’t you do even the most elementary searching on the imperfect research medium of the internet before just repeating stuff regurgitated from your at least as imperfect medium. My search for the obvious connection between Jews and Kazars came up with many URLs which happily seem to have nothing to do with David Duke, any more than I or my views do, but notably include the following one which concludes, perhaps surprisingly, in the end that Khazars don’t have much to do with Ashkenazic Jews.
http://www.khazaria.com/khazar-history.html
The use of Yiddish, a German dialect, also remains for you to explain.
Right. They only need to control the people who control the country.
Do you think that it might have made a difference if Ost Germans were being dispossessed and oppressed by just a temporarily ascendant couple of million Moldavians?
You don’t sound like an honest person at all. Suppressio veri [est] suggestio falsi.
You shouldn’t have omitted this
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Significance_of_numbers_in_Judaism?wprov=sfla1
Ya never know.
That is true. But Israel is the flag ship of US corruption. How could the Anti Boycott bill about to be passed make this any clearer….our Constitutional free speech is being gutted by treasonous minority and a foreign country.
I predicted this…the assault on the Constitution several years ago, as the Fifth Columns next move….I don’t know if I really fully believed it would happen when I said it….but here it is. I think I thought it would fail…I underestimated the rottenness of our politicians.
Sorry, posted up the wrong satire:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2013/06/23/how-jesus-gets-kicked-out-of-heaven/
^
No, I don’t think the Germans would be making German refugees to Germany live in refugee camps for almost 4 generations…they don’t even make the assorted Syrians and Afghans and so on live in then for a week.
“Thats why I think Farrakhan idea of jews having a major role in transatlantic slave trade should have been seriously investigated by researchers.”
I once looked into this and found a research paper showing that half of slave trade to Brazil was by independent slave ships directly from Africa to Brazil, and they were Jewish. As slave trade to Brazil was half of transatlantic slave trade, half of it is one fourth. A quite large share. I cannot remember the paper, was in the web, can probably be found by keywords like slave trade to Brazil. Not the part by companies.
Nancy Pelosi is the offspring of what I call ‘Ellis Island opportunist’ . Her family had no history in the US and except for 2 years selling insurance her father never worked…went right into local politics at 23 with the backing of some shady characters.
He quickly aligned himself with the Bergson group, a Jewish group that held demonstrations for Jews during the war……and that gained him Jewish support politically.
Little Nancy learned early that if she sided with Jews and Israel it would get her big bucks and the Jewish votes.
We have too many Ellis Island opportunist in congress that came in waves from 1892 to 1940’s and then we got the Cuban exiles and their lobby to retake Cuba .
Too bad we cant reverse emigrate the Ellis Island and Cuba crowd back to where they came from.
Trump does it again. Any questions about who’s running the WH?
Trump Appoints Elan Carr State Department’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism
”Sheldon Adelson has been a significant donor to Carr’s recent political campaigns, donating $100,000 in support of Carr’s bid for Los Angeles County supervisor in 2016.”
renfro said: “How could the Anti Boycott bill about to be passed make this any clearer?”
Hey renfro!
Will take crack at an answer to your real clear & good question, above.
Early in the 20th century, thoughtful Zionists ordered a FEASIBILITY study, and afterward, a tenacious & enduring political plan took formation, & without ‘Merikan contest, “the Anti Boycott bill” hit pay dirt.
Of course, more assaults upon the Constitution’s remnant are on way.
Wish you well, renfro!
Wisely, renfro noted: “Little Nancy learned early that if she sided with Jews and Israel it would get her big bucks…,”
Just one moment, a journey into the 2011 past, and how Gaddafi thought it was dollar-smart to invest with Goldman Sachs Jews. Refer to the result, below?
https://amp.theguardian.com/business/2011/may/31/goldman-sachs-libya-investment#referrer=https://www.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
At any rate, as Pope Francis unprecedentedly serves Mass in a Gulf state today – the first time since Francis of Assisi went to make peace to that Islamic region – I am prompted to wonder how many wealthy Arabs and Roman Catholics are doing banking business with Goldman Sachs.
Just double-thinkin’, and thanks renfro!
My apologies for mentioning David Duke in reply to you (if it offends you), it’s just that he’s a well known personality and he has abandoned his earlier views that Israelis are mostly of Khazar origin precisely because of the same genetic studies that you mention.
Obviously the Khazars were dispersed throughout Russia and also westward into central Europe after the dismantling of their Empire.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
From
Russia and The Khazars By John Beaty, First published in 1951, Chapter 2 from The Iron Curtain Over America, The Zionists who have overtaken America are principally of Russian Khazar origin
“The Judaized Khazars underwent further dispersion both northwestward into Lithuanian and Polish areas and also within Russia proper and the Ukraine. In 1240 in Kiev “the Jewish community was uprooted, its surviving members finding refuge in towns further west” (Univ. Jew. Encyc., Vol.VI,p. 382) along with the fleeing Russians, when the capital fell to the Mongol soldiers of Batu, the nephew of Genghis Khan”
“Like, their Slavic overlords, the Judaized Khazars of Russia had various relationships with Germany. Their numbers from time to time, as during the Crusades, received accretions from the Jewish communities in Germany – principally into Poland and other areas not yet Russian; many of the ancestors of these people, however, had previously entered Germany from Slavic lands.”
“The Jews of Eastern Europe had from early days used corrupted versions of local vernaculars, written in the Hebrew alphabet (see “How Yiddish Came to be,” Grayzel, op. cit., p. 456), just as the various vernaculars of Western Europe were written in the Latin alphabet”
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
From what I can tell others claim that these Central European Jews who spoke Yiddish originated from Italy and France and not from Khazaria. But if there was such a migration too, they would have just joined up with the Khazarian Jews.
And don’t forget that there are also over a million so-called Russian Jews in Israel who came later and these mostly don’t speak Yiddish and would also be predominantly of Khazar origin.
I’m sorry you keep coming up with this nonsense, Woozy. The 19th-century Bible-reading Christian delusion that today’s Jews are Semites was understandable. The Bible was the only book in the house. But to insist on hanging onto that usage today, saying an outright lie is “well established English usage” impervious to correction by the truth, is disgusting. It’s crucial to expose this lie and end this usage. To say supporting Semites, opposing the oppression of Semites by Europeans, is anti-Semitism is beyond disgusting.
As for your “well established by DNA”, more nonsense. Where’s the independent research? There is none. If there has never been independent research on the subject, only Jewish geneticists engaging in well-coordinated projects and obtaining the results they were required to obtain, paid for by Jews. Calling that “well established”, well established this, well established that, silly, silly. It is well established that you are silly at best.
You are the one who found a hypothesis of a genetic bottleneck among Ashkenazi Jews leading to hereditary diseases and high intelligence and claimed that as proof that they were not Europeans. Silly, silly, silly. Get the lying claim “wizard” out of your name.
Arthur Koestler’s research was meticulous, and for a Hungarian Ashkenazi Jew, impressively honest.
Trump has been attacking China relentlessly on trade, going so far as to arrest one of their top private industry execs over a bogus charge on Iran sanction violation, but there is not a single peep from ethnic Chinese in the US about it, no cries of anti-Sinicism, Chinophobia, nothing. Similarly, there has been no cries of Russophobia for all his and the media’s constant antagonism towards Putin and Russia from ethnic Russians in the US.
Imagine if these attacks against China and Russia had been aimed at Israel. We’d never hear the end of his anti-Semitism. He’d be impeached by now.
Jews are truly the exception in this regard. They have shown themselves to be a shameless, dishonest, tribal lot whose only loyalty is to their own tribe and the motherland, not the country they live in. The only “nation” that exists for these people, no matter where they live, is the Jewish nation and no other nation. Chuck Schumer is the face of this abominable, parasitic tribe, the face of the conniving NY Jew, a face that engenders no love or respect from any ordinary American, only fear and loathing.
This essay was making so furious I couldn’t finish it. The only feasible thing that will “fix” this situation is, for the USD to cease to be a reserve currency. Some sudden stark reality will ensue. One of the few sunny consequences will be that the Jews will withdraw their blood funnel (I assume and hope!) and start sniveling up to the Russians (I think the Chinese will be out of the question), which will be interesting to observe.
The Donald informs you, in case you have not already noticed, who is mainly NATO and how to get the oil:
But you have noticed, haven´t you?
What happens is that you agree with this all…..
Well said!
There is , this is the reward for 9/11 , and China or others could not do it..
Total chosenite BS. Most likely written by a 15 year old volunteer khasar propaganda geek in Tel Aviv.
Be nice, Wally. Thomm’s great grandparents were gassed five times at Aushwitz. Or was it Treblinka? Either way they lived to tell the tale. Someday we’ll get to make lampshades out of guys like Thomm.
You conspiracy people who believe the Jews taking over the world should google Middle evil Jews of Europe. Most Jews after the fall of Rome, were invited into European countries like Germany and France to be financiers, only, they could not by land or become citizens, and were restricted to living in assigned areas. The handling of money was considered by the church to be unchristian, so Jews were hired to handle money and in exchange charged interest, years after years, yes they became good financiers, not because that was their chosen profession, but what their host countries insisted on that occupation.
They were considered outsiders, and felt like such. So when bad things like plaques happened the Jews were blamed.
When Biden says that so much of who we are is Jewish, he is correct for in certainly isn’t Shira. One should also google that subject, for Islam is not just a religion but a political system, a socialist one, where money is not the driving force, but as ideal as that sounds, the system we live in is a capitalist western one, and one of the main forces behind western civilization starting with legal courts and the first to champion individual human rights, the Jews are one of the main contributors.
Too bad Phil and friends only look to all of the Arab propaganda to define the Jews, since most of the Palestinian problems are created by themselves, their were as many Jewish refuges from arab countries as their are Palestinian. The US is never going to support Muslims, if you think the Jews are bad, just look at those nut jobs, so infantile they cannot except other ideas or philosophies or religions other than Islam, stupid since 1577.
The Jews do not control the financial system or the world, they work hard and have contributed mightily to western civilization, they fought in world wars, created a lot of culture, and look at any American town and behind the builders of Hospitals, museums, and culture and education is the money of the Jews. I guess the people of this timeline are pretty doomed, for the Jews will prevail as Biden says America is Jewish.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the federal courts uphold this 1st amendment wrecking bill since they care more about issuing rulings that are political correct instead of Constitutionally correct. Trump seems pretty ignorant about Bill of Rights implications or he doesn’t care since his love of Israel and the Jews trumps pretty much everything in this world. And still diaspora Jewry tries to destroy his presidency.
American Jewry wants untrammeled first amendment rights for themselves but not for non-Jews who oppose them. And they won’t stop at anti-BDS either. They will keep pushing the envelope until anti-semitism is banned outright and punishable be death just as it was in the (((Soviet Union))).
A little Late for the $ky, aandrews wrote: “One of the few sunny consequences will be that the Jews will withdraw their blood funnel (I assume and hope!) and start sniveling up to the Russians.”
Greetings aandrews!
Below is a Forbes article report (2017) about Jewish investment bankers having already “sniveled up” to Russians.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2017/04/25/what-sanctions-jp-morgan-and-goldman-sachs-become-top-three-investment-banks-in-russia/
Uh, do you think Goldman Sachs Group influences ‘Merikan presidential elections? I do!
As to the Goldman Sachs Group’s grand attempts to “snivel up” to doing untethered investment in China, I think they have yet to get inside Beijing’s “Red Zone” and score.
Thank you, aandrews; doubtless it’s good to avoid often engineered-distraction & follow the paths of moneymaking.
We are obviously both amateurs but that doesn’t mean we can’t apply rational standards and arguments properly. That obviously has to include our choice of and degree of reliance on authorities. I am not sure why you say Koestler’s research was meticulous, at any rate without acknowledging that it was before much more relevant stuff turned up and, in particular, before DNA was decipherable. Given the number of typically smart cranky Jews, like our host, who delight in tweaking other Jews’ pieties it would be impossible that all the DNA testing by Jews of Jews wouldn’t be called out if dishonest.
Much more to the precise point it is Greg Cochran – who may be tuning in because he pulled me up last month for a slight misrepresentation of his argument about the cause of high Ashkenazi IQ – whom you should attend to on this subject. If I had time I would be following his West Hunter blog from which I have no doubt you and I could learn much. Try Googling “Greg Cochran Blog”. I first got into occasional egroup correspondence with him many years ago when I understood he was a consultant physicist who, inter alia, had written a couple of articles for The Atlantic making the logical point that one should “look for the pathogen” if you wondered how an anti reproductive syndrome could survive thousands of years. I don’t claim to do justice to his argument because he no doubt was on to such arguments as “gay brothers help the fertility of their siblings” and, come to think of it, gays with supercharged sexuality can be bi [though a young relative of mine who liked girls and ran night clubs opined that heteros would be just as actively promiscuous if girls allowed it].
Now that you are going to get half serious and Google something like “what does DNA testing show about Jewish ancestry” and variations you might like to give us an update on your thinking about Khazars. I couldn’t care less what the truth is once finally established (If it isn’t already) and am happy to note that I saw, I think, in that last link I proffered a reference to Khazar red hair! I had always assumed it was from the Celtic girls who could have been my collateral ancestors that Ashkenazi got those genes – but I don’t mind the doubt.
One thing is very clear regardless of the precise ancestry of The Tribe [Jerusalem Post usage!] – East European branch – is that they bred very fast and endogenously from a very small base of related families who were all closely interrelated by the period from say 1650 to 1900 when their reproduction outpaced their mostly Slavic neighbours and the opportunities for the traditional profitable ways for the smart to make money. If you know a few Jews you will see that their are about five or six standard varieties of nose, back to leg length, eye colour etc combinations. It reminds me of a very attractive French-English Jewish wife of an American non-Jewish diplomat saying decades ago that she could always pick Jews at a glance. I didn’t pay much attention but now understand… but I don’t see anything that makes me say, aha, the steppes, the Khazars! I think DNA will be the ultimate criterion – back to asking Greg Cochran (who gives a figure of 40 to 50 per cent ME Semitic from memory, most of the rest from Northern Italy which means mostly Celt I suppose).
You are a nasty piece of work. You kick them off their land then mock what happens to them for four generations. And that Wizard of Oz.
(OK, not saying you guys personally, but your Israeli forefathers whom you are justifying in your posts).
If you’re not sniping kids from those watchtowers on the walls you sure could or would be. Now that’s all very well (not really) but why do you want to involve others in your fight? Like on this site trying to persuade us that the US should fund your wars, your IDF, your wall. Hang on a bit, US has its own problems to deal with, its own wall to build. You probably laugh the same way at Americans too for being so stupid to waste their money, lives, time on you and your troubles so you can stay safe behind your wall while they get invaded by murderers, rapists, gang members, drug pushers. Well, yes, I suppose it is funny after all.
For want of time I’ll say see my reply to Miggle, at present #169. I don’t see why you think there is any reason to regard the Jews still in Russia as more likely than others to have Khazar ancestry. Jews in Russia were moved around a lot, mostly within the Pale of Settlement, and mostly had been subjects of the Polish-Lithuanian monarchy before Poland was carved up.
Oh ya’ — the Jews were forced into money changing, the salve trade, opium trading, prostitution, human trafficking, selling body parts, porn, and every other dirty trade.
Thanks Jews – someone has to do it. (and you are so good at it.)
Think Peace — Do No harm — Art
If it were just “entrepeneurship” I don’t think anyone would mind.
It is jewish cohesiveness, insularity, cultural and social “tribalism” that jews take for themselves while demanding that the “rest of us” succumb to their externalized calls for “multiculturalism”, “diversity”, forced “race-mixing” and other social ills, that are responsible for jewish “successes”.
You see, this is part of the pathological jewish plan throughout history. When jews infect a society, they do it with a singular purpose–to destabilize and eventually destroy the host society.
A prime example of jewish destructive, society-destroying behavior was the Russian Bolshevik Revolution. The Bolsheviks HATED the native Russian population, and were successful in exerting control through sheer brutality, while instilling fear in the native non-jewish population in order to force compliance.
This is why, during WW2, when the German military passed through a communist-run area, they quite often got cooperation from the local non-jewish townsfolk, pointing out the jewish commissars and other cancers that they wanted to be rid of.
Jews have been at the forefront in erasing Christian symbology from the public square. Looking at public displays of “religion” one mostly sees jewish menorahs today. There is not a peep from the jewish organizations over religious symbology in public…
“The Jews do not control the financial system or the world, they work hard and have contributed mightily to western civilization, they fought in world wars, created a lot of culture, and look at any American town and behind the builders of Hospitals, museums, and culture and education is the money of the Jews.”
WRONG!
It is Catholics, not jews who established the universities and hospitals. Catholics were at the forefront of “good works” which included building hospitals and universities…
I did not underestimate the rottenness of the politicians, but I certainly underestimated how many rotten and corrupt politicians are in power.
Really incomprehensible that the whores in the Republican party would vote so overwhelmingly to take away our constitutional freedoms.
On the good side this disgusting bill should wake up a few more of the slumbering dolts in the nation who think they live in a constitutional republic.
I would bet the farm Trump signs the bill into law.
You don’t content yourself with offensive inaccurate oneliners so why not take the time to make sure anything offensive you say is underpinned by factual accuracy. I have no doubt Tyrion2 is Jewish- English Jewish I think – but I wonder if you can find anything in his posts to justify your particular charges concernimg his inferred sympathies wrt e.g. treatment of Palestinians.
In my case even superficial researches couldn’t possibly justify your apparent belief that I am Jewish or other than a critic of allowing young IDF snipers to kill hundreds of innocent protesting civilians *on their own side of the fence*.
You don’t do your righteous cause a favour when you emote like SJW virtue signalling. You don’t give effective support to Philip Giraldi by carelessness with the truth.
Thanks very much for all of the valuable info. It confirms my suspicions and doesn’t surprise me a bit.
You nailed it. After all the mocking and screwing with people (they’re “clever” ya know), they turn around and whine like stuck pigs about their viktumhoood!!! They make me sick.
Why not challenge him to discuss the real facts which shouldn’t be too difficult to ascertain. I suspect that you would find, beyond the good works of such non Catholics as Rockefellers, Carnegie and Ford – just for examples that come to mind – many major Jewish charitable initiatives. I recall noticing how much of the great art collections in public museums and galleries from LA to NYC had been paid for by Jews (no doubt with tax advantages). It is pretty elementary psychology that one doesn’t need lectures on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs to understand that the very rich will engage in charitable giving for the pleasure of doing it and, also, often, for the prestige. Jews in the US have been disproportionately rich for 100 years so you should be surprised if you didn’t find them high amongst the great givers.
This is surreal.
Typical Zionist Jew response. How do the Jews control everything? Let’s start with Soros and Aldeson. They control both parties through money. What don’t you understand? They have infiltrated all the world’s governments, intelligence agencies and own the media. They control all economic, social, educational, and monetary pathways. They have developed these strategies over thousand year and thus they were thrown out most of the civilizations they came into contact with. They use the Holocaust against anyone who disagrees with them on anything and scream we are racist and antisemitic. They manipulate minorities to their bidding.
An examination of slavery would show that they controlled the routes, rum trade, and ships probably over 60%.
They have mastered these games and destroyed ever civilization they have come in contact with. They are the antithesis of a civilized humanity. They are a sick parasite destroying mankind for their own gain while playing the victim card.
Mr. Giraldi,
Thank you for continuing to shed light upon the machinations of Israel and its coteries. I am pleased that you persist in so doing, ignoring the white noise of your detractors, from the usual, unabashed suspects to those who question your motives seven ways from Sunday. If you, or Mr. Unz, or Mr. Shamir ~ among a gathering of a few fortunate others ~ could not be bothered to lean in to this particular grindstone as you so passionately do, the blade of our conscience would remain all the duller.
May you continue to shoulder the weapon of your intellect and use it with lethal precision against the enemies of humanity.
I don’t have the words to express my disgust at Nancy Pelosi and the Dem Party.
The only good part of it is the few voices who dare to speak up and buck the Zion sycophants.
Please, Philip Giraldi, keep the spotlight on these monsters.
OMG is that really a recruitment video?
Terrifying.
‘You conspiracy people who believe the Jews taking over the world should google Middle evil Jews of Europe. Most Jews after the fall of Rome, were invited into European countries like Germany and France to be financiers, only, they could not by land or become citizens, and were restricted to living in assigned areas. The handling of money was considered by the church to be unchristian, so Jews were hired to handle money and in exchange charged interest, years after years, yes they became good financiers, not because that was their chosen profession, but what their host countries insisted on that occupation…’
Obviously, you’re cribbing from some Hasbara source book — and it’s obvious right from the start.
‘After the fall of Rome’, there weren’t any financiers. Largely, there was no longer a money economy at all in the West. Moreover, there were no such things as ‘countries like Germany and France.’ Countries didn’t exist at all — they could hardly have invited any one in to be ‘financiers,’ not that such an occupation would have made sense or even been comprehensible. You might as well claim the Jews were brought in to write computer programs.
Try talking about something you actually know something about. It won’t be so embarrassing.
Really? According to you :
How many Jews are there in the world?
How many Jews are there in Israel?
(this should be funny).
Ah, the old antisemite card. Why don’t you also invoke the holohoax as well. Zio troll!
You again? The last time I pwned you was when I informed you that Poles are the Mexicans of Europe. You were reduced to tears (and you are a below-average Polack at that).
Plus, I responded to your question about wiggers recently :
http://www.unz.com/isteve/white-male-oppresses-women-and-poc-by-writing-35000-wikipedia-articles-for-free/#comment-2789292
Heh heh heh heh
LOL! You can’t even get white women to stop choosing black guys over low-IQ WNs like you.
Heh heh heh heh
Totally agree
What the Democratic Oligarchs fear most. An independent-minded candidate.
They are now going for character-assassination. But they might actually assassinate her for real.
Lets talk real money….as in individuals who have set up the Us and worlds largest private charitable foundations.
See how many Jews you can find in this list….sorry the gentiles and even the Arabs outdo the jews in the largest richest charities established by individuals.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wealthiest_charitable_foundations
Anybody can be a Jew. Anyone can be a zionist.
Israeli Historian: Palestinians Are Biological Descendants of Bible’s Jews
https://mondoweiss.net/2008/09/israeli-historian-palestinians-are-biological-descendants-of-bibles-jews/
Shlomo Sand’s ‘The Invention of the Jewish People,’ reviewed by Jack Ross
https://mondoweiss.net/2009/10/shlomo-sands-the-invention-of-the-jewish-people-reviewed-by-jack-ross/
Book review: Shlomo Sand’s “The Invention of the Jewish People”
https://electronicintifada.net/content/book-review-shlomo-sands-invention-jewish-people/3561
I think most here focus they’re anger too much toward “Jews” Any greedy white guy can be a Jew.
You lose sight of what the US interest in protecting Israel is. Same reason we’re constantly overthrowing govts in Latin America. Africa, everywhere, its all over oil and other resources. They hide behind the “Jew” label so they can escape criticism, when you call out their greed they can accuse you of being antisemitic. You play into their hands when you only criticize “Jews”
10 of the Most Lethal CIA Interventions in Latin America
https://www.telesurenglish.net/analysis/10-of-the-Most-Lethal-CIA-Interventions-in-Latin-America-20160608-0031.html
https://iranian.com/2017/07/25/declassified-documents-confirm-u-s-backed-1953-coup-in-iran-over-oil-contracts/
Newly declassified State Department documents show oil contracts played a key role in the U.S.-backed 1953 coup in Iran that led to the overthrow of the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. “What the documents show is actually the importance of oil in the coup,” says Professor Ervand Abrahamian. “The conventional wisdom is, oh, it was all the Cold War scare, communism. But here you see, actually, very occasionally, when Eisenhower intervenes in a discussion, it’s about question of oil contracts and so on and how nationalization would disrupt the whole international framework and would be a threat to U.S. interests, oil interests, elsewhere.”
Just call it what it is folks, CAPITALISM! Greed.
Just like you can’t link communism exclusively to Jews. Soviet Union(communists) supported the Arabs/Palestinians, not the Jews. If the US is totally controlled by Jews then why the hell is the US hellbent on destroying every single communist/socialist nation that ever existed? Henry Kissinger??? Sure there were Jewish communists, there are many more Jewish CAPITALISTS. They’re hands are just as bloody or more so, what I’ve seen in my lifetime I would say capitalism far outweighs communism or socialism in murder and mayhem.
Just doesn’t add up. Listen to Medal of Honor USMC Major General Smedley Butler, he said in 1933:
I spent thirty- three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle- man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for CAPITALISM.
I helped make Mexico, especially Tampico, safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefits of Wall Street. The record of racketeering is long. I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912 (where have I heard that name before?). I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. In China I helped to see to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested.
CAPITALISM! GREED! This really isn’t difficult to understand. I agree that the majority of Israelis are evil a-holes, but it seems that most Americans are too, at least the ones that matter. So getting rid of Israel or even the “Jews” won’t solve anything. There will still be all those greedy capitalist non-Jews too. Plus the “Jews” will just run back here or to Russia or wherever they may have come from.
You won’t find any Muslims, wasn’t Philip’s article mocking Biden’s the “Jews are who we are”,
More to the point, along with the Rockerfellers, and Fords, yes the Jewish philanthropy along with Justice Brandies and other Jews who fought in wars along other Americans, yes Jews are apart of the fabric of our country, not the muslims or the Palestinians.
You want to look at wealth, look at some of those muslim’s oil wealth in the UAE, ant Saudi, a few families with multi multi millions of dollars, while their “guest workers” are slaves whose passports have been held, and have no right. You cannot get a building built over in Qatar and other countries because the labor laws are so uncivil. Just look at the wealth of those families, a little disproportionate no? No that is not “who we are” yet Girladi rails and rails about the evil Israeli. What a sicko.
and for all of you who say the Jews make a meal out of the Holocaust. Look at those Palestinian’s making a feast out of their Nabka, yeah right. Half of those Pals, were recent migrants to Palestine, they are not the Indigenous people lol. You can tell by their tribal last names, from Egypt, mostly from Syria, and other countries, what about all the Jewish refugees from the arab countries that were kicked out no UNRA for them What a joke, yeah route for those Arab muslims, rather than help themselves they feel better being victims. The Jews built that country up from scratch.
It’s too bad Giraldi didn’t explain where the “passionate attachment” phrase comes from. It’s from George Washington’s farewell speech, when he warns of “the insidious wiles of foreign influence”, and cautions his young country not to form “passionate attachments” to favored countries. We didn’t follow that advice, and our passionate attachment to Israel (it’s more like servitude) is our ruin.
An otherwise so-so/plus State of the Union address was soiled by 10 minutes of predictable pandering to the Judaic warlords, political donors and moneylenders by again making the Holo-hoax a ‘sacred’ remembrance more important to observe than even Christianity and of course mention had to be made of ‘the scourge’ of anti Pasta… err I mean anti-Semitism. Stop the madness, stop the BS.
BTW it was too long, I had to take a ‘fridge’ break.
It seems that you intended to reply to #168 and have responded to the wrong commenter here.
I didn’t write the things you italicized and you responded to the wrong person.
That was a lot of Jew love in the SOTU tonight.
Best thing was, Trump made it clear that the feud with Iran was all about the Jews. I don’t think any Prez has ever made that direct connection before.
SOTU: Trump wants the LARGEST number of immigrants EVER to come to the US!
He has completely sold out his base to the tech plantation owners. Time for him to change his slogan:
India First! Make India Great Again!
She lied to you. Dont you get it
DNA tests indicate Ashkenazi are about half Italian. As a race, Ashkenazi Jews began when Jewish males married Roman women.
I do love the fact that people in power feel so secure in their positions that they no longer have to hide anything from the public. This is much better than the alternative where you have to figure it out and they are throwing red herrings here and there.
Viva transparency!!!
Peace.
Thanks for the kind words. Poor old Chuck often gets things backwards. For instance, it wasn’t moi intent on contacting a librarian, but anonymous[204], who also provided this clip of BHL ….
Jewish French philosopher gets pied in face in Belgrade
Imperialist Bernard-Henri Levy pied by Yugoslav Communist Youth