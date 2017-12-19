A Good Year for Israel and Its Friends

The unfortunate Donald Trump Administration decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel serves no visible American interest, in spite of what some of the always-loyal-to-Israel punditry has been suggesting. Israel is already moving to exploit the situation in its usual fashion. Immediately after the announcement was made, Israeli Ambassador in Washington Ron Dermer suggested that the decision on Jerusalem could now be extended to include other disputed areas, most particularly Syria’s Golan Heights that were occupied in 1967. And the decision on Jerusalem itself will quite likely prove elastic as the Israeli government has already prepared legislation to incorporate large chunks of settlements into the city limits, far beyond the historic boundaries.
The currently popular among Zionists argument that recognizing Jerusalem will somehow perversely accelerate a drive for a final peace settlement with Israel as it will demonstrate to the Palestinians just how hopeless their cause is has little merit as desperation is more likely to lead to increased violence than a political solution. A more intriguing reading suggests that Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia are conniving at squeezing even more Palestinians into a slightly enlarged prison-camp in Gaza, leaving the rest of the West Bank open for absorption by Israel. Again, such an outcome is not very likely as the 2.5 million Palestinians remaining in the region will likely have some say regarding the issue no matter how much pressure is exerted by the Saudis and Jared Kushner for them to submit.
Nothing good will come out of the Trump decision as the situation in the region is already starting to unravel. The Turks are talking about opening an Embassy to Palestine in East Jerusalem and the 56 other Muslim countries in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation might follow suit. Israel, which has physical control of the entire city, would use force to prevent that, creating some interesting new points of conflict in the Middle East. The U.S. would, of course, become involved given its role as Israel’s patron and protector. The evolving situation is likely to develop into Israel and the United States versus the rest of the world, with unfortunate consequences as the conflict will spill over into normally unrelated issues like trade and otherwise innocuous international agreements, while American travelers and businesses will increasingly become targets for terrorism.
If you want to understand the reason why the United States cannot pursue sensible objectives in the Middle East or anywhere else, one has to look no farther than the all too often Israel-centric neocons who have become adept at advising nearly everyone in the government from the White House on down regarding what should be done, particularly in foreign policy. The Trump Administration’s slowness in filling senior positions has meant that there are many vacancies, which has opened the door to eager neoconservative-leaning nominal Republicans to re-enter government. At the State Department Brian Hook of the neocon John Hay Initiative is now chief of policy planning, courtesy of Margaret Peterlin, Tillerson’s chief of staff. They have recently hired David Feith, the son of the infamous Pentagon Office of Special Plans head Doug Feith, to head the Asia desk. And Wes Mitchell, whose policies are largely indistinguishable from his predecessor, has replaced Victoria Nuland as Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs. While Elliot Abrams, Eliot Cohen, the Kagans and other prominent neocons have been blocked, second-tier activists carrying less political baggage have quietly been brought in.
And Congress is to a certain extent the source of all evil, as its numerous committee meetings gorge on advice from experts who are frequently anything but, reflecting the hardline views of many of the legislators themselves with nary a contrary opinion in sight. A recent session of the Senate Armed Services Committee featured a statement by leading neocon Eric Edelman. His presentation is hawkish in the extreme, with particular focus on Iran and Russia. It can be summarized briefly by citing some of the section headings: “Adopt a post-ISIS Strategy for Syria and Iraq,” “Develop Credible Military Leverage Against Iran,” “Recognize Russia as an obstacle, not a partner,” “Increase internal pressure against the Iranian regime,” and “Enforce nuclear restrictions on Iran.”
So it’s garbage-in and garbage-out on how much of the government gets a large percentage of its information. And given the White House track record relating to Iran and Jerusalem over the past several months, one might also reasonably come to the conclusion that Israel will get whatever it wants, including a catastrophic war with Iran, because it’s also garbage-in at the White House by way of son-in-law Jared Kushner’s view of the Middle East.
But there is a second story playing out about Israel right here in the United States which should be even more concerning as what is happening on the ground in Palestine and Syria. You see, the problem that Israel has is that it is indeed an apartheid state based on race and religion. The 320,000 Palestinians attempting to hang on in and around East Jerusalem have no rights whatsoever and are being systematically forced out by being denied building permits and through arbitrary oversight by the Israeli military and police. Christian churches and foundations are also under pressure from the Israeli authorities but you won’t hear much about that from Congress or the White House.
The truth about Israel is quite unpleasant, so it has been necessary to construct a completely untrue but compelling counter-narrative which relies psychologically on cultivation of claims of perpetual victimhood linked repeatedly to the holocaust. The false narrative usually starts with the myth about Israel being the only democracy in the Middle East, that it is a tolerant place where all religions can worship and where everyone enjoys freedom under law. But, alas, poor Israel is treated unfairly by the international community solely because it is Jewish.
The reality of life in Israel is quite different if one bothers to ask any Palestinian Christian or Muslim who has the misfortune to live there. Or if one reads about the essentially racist de-humanization of Arabs by Israelis, which has led to the killing, beating and imprisonment of children as well as an army sniper’s recent shooting dead of a legless Palestinian protester in a wheelchair.
And once you construct the false narrative you have to protect it by making sure that no one can easily pose a challenge to it. Much of the national media is on board this effort, voluntarily limiting or eliminating any coverage that is negative about Israel. And major players in the alternative media community have come around also, with increasing direct censorship and other manipulation of material appearing on sites like Facebook and Google. The ultimate objective of the Israel Lobby is to follow the example in some European countries, where criticism of Israel is equated to anti-Semitism and is therefore categorized as a hate crime, with both civil and criminal penalties attached.
I have previously reported on how 24 states are now requiring statements pledging not to boycott Israel from those citizens and organizations that receive government funding or even seek local government employment. And there is the reported progress in Congress of the Israel Anti-Boycott Act and the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act, which constitute two major steps forward in the same direction. Both seek to define as anti-Semitism any criticism of Israel. On December 12th the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act was approved by the House of Representatives with 402 affirmative votes and only two libertarian-leaning congressmen voting “no.” The Israel Anti-Boycott Act that is also currently making its way through the Congress would far exceed what is happening at the state level and would set a new standard for deference to Israeli interests on the part of the national government. It would criminalize any U.S. citizen “engaged in interstate or foreign commerce” who supports a boycott of Israel or who even goes about “requesting the furnishing of information” regarding it, with penalties enforced through amendments of two existing laws, the Export Administration Act of 1979 and the Export-Import Act of 1945, that include potential fines of between $250,000 and $1 million and up to 20 years in prison. According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, the Senate bill was drafted with the assistance of AIPAC.
Perhaps more dangerous than current and pending legislation, which is already being challenged in courts as a violation of First Amendment rights, are the bureaucrats being put in place by the Trump Administration to interpret and enforce laws and regulations. As we have discovered from the James Comey experience and the activities of some of his associates, senior bureaucrats have considerable freedom to interpret how they should carry out their responsibilities, making the “rule of law” standard for ethical government somewhat mythical. In that light, the recent naming of Kenneth Marcus as head of the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Education should be raising red flags for those who are concerned about civil liberties.
Marcus is currently head of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which he founded in 2011. The Center has been involved in serial litigation with one objective – stopping protests staged by students at colleges and universities against Israeli policies. Marcus is focused on silencing the non-violent Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), which has been gaining in popularity among young Americans, and which the Israeli government sees as a major threat to its legitimacy. The Brandeis Center mission statement is clear: “The leading civil and human rights challenge facing North American Jewry is the resurgent problem of anti-Semitism and anti-Israelism on university campuses.”
For those who respond “So what? Marcus has a right to promote his viewpoints by whatever means,” the response might well be that his appointment is putting someone with a clear agenda in charge of an organization established to make sure there are no agendas relating to the civil rights of students. To be sure, Marcus has never won a case in court, but that is not what he is seeking to do. He is more interested in creating trouble, bad publicity and in driving up the costs due to litigation. As he describes it, “These cases – even when rejected – expose administrators to bad publicity… If a university shows a failure to treat initial complaints seriously, it hurts them with donors, faculty, political leaders and prospective students.”
Marcus will have the power and authority to deny federal funds to colleges and universities that do not meet his standards for action to quell the rising tide of Israel criticism, making him little different than the journalist who writes puff pieces on Israel or the politicians who takes PAC money and stands up twenty-nine times to applaud the monstrous Benjamin Netanyahu. Indeed, at Marcus’ confirmation hearing not one Senator asked him about his full-time advocacy for Israel.
Many universities are dependent on federal dollars and have already taken administrative steps to distance themselves from Israel criticism or to ban it altogether. Marcus will be able to move the bar even lower, putting pressure on colleges to drive the “Israel haters,” as he refers to them, out of the educational system. It is possible to foresee a future in which students will be free to criticize the United States on campus while discussing the foreign state of Israel with any candor will be forbidden.
Things dont change too much, do they ….
A q&a with Fr. Leonard Feeney M.I.C.M. of the Saint Benedict Center back in 1955 regarding the Jewish agenda of swaying American support towards Israel,
Q. Under what guise are the Jews trying to win American opinion to their side?
A. They are portraying Israel as a beleaguered little democracy, America’s one friend in the Middle East, struggling for existence against hordes of Communist-dominated Arab neighbors.
Q. What will be one of the main objectives of the Jews in America during 1956?
A. They will be striving, with accelerated fervor, to maneuver America into the role of big brother to the State of Israel, the protector of its interests and the conqueror of its foes.
Q. Is there no chance that this Jewish scheme will be frustrated?
A. There is an excellent chance that Americans, weary of fighting fruitless wars, will take the trouble to discover that they are now being invited to do and die for no other purpose than to exalt the Jewish nation — whereupon the Jews are likely to find their boldness met with an unexpectedly formidable reaction.
or anyone who wonders whether there is provocation for a present-day Catholic Crusade to rescue the Holy Land, we are concluding this issue with a partial list of the atrocities and desecrations which the Jews have committed in Palestine since 1948. (We make no attempt to indicate here the loss in lives and property suffered by the nearly one million Arabs who have been evicted from their ancient homes during the past seven years.)
The Jews have defiled and destroyed the following Church buildings: the Church of Saint John the Baptist at Am Karim, the Church of the Beatitudes at Capharnaum, the Church of Mensa Christi on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, the Church of Saint Peter at Tiberias, the Cenacle (the place of the Last Supper) at Jerusalem, the Convent of Mary Reparatrix at Jerusalem, the Convent and Hospice of Notre Dame at Jerusalem, the Convent of the Sisters of Saint Ann at Haifa, the Franciscan Convent at Tiberias, the Patriarchal Seminary at Beit-Jala, the Salesian houses at Cremisan, the Sisters’ Convent at Am Karim, the School of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Sion at Katamon, the Sisters’ residence at Capharnaum, the church and rectory at Ikret. Catholic authorities have estimated that the Jews have destroyed Church property in the Holy Land at the rate of more than two million dollars’ worth a year. To enumerate only French Catholic institutions, they have demolished four hospitals, sixteen dispensaries, two hospices, four seminaries, thirty-two schools and orphanages, and seven retreat houses.
Among the countless other desecrations we might mention, none is more heart-rending than that of Jerusalem’s Church of the Dormition — the magnificent Romanesque shrine to the Mother of God which was pillaged by Israeli soldiers and then turned into a Jewish dance hall for the young men and women of Haganah. It was only after a hundred such incidents that the Apostolic Delegate, Archbishop Hughes, unequivocally charged that there is now in operation a “deliberate Jewish effort to decimate the Arabs and to destroy Christianity in Palestine.”
There is an optimistic theory going around that the unilateral declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by Trump is not good news for Israel. The theory goes as follows:
1. The declaration changes nothing in the day-to-day life in Jerusalem and Israel. Trump has said that the exact nature of the borders of Jerusalem would be decided later – so there is no change on the ground.
2. It unites all muslim nations under the Palestinian cause. Even Israel’s stooge, Saudi Arabia, has (albeit softly) denounced the declaration by the US. Hassan Nasrallah, recently returning victorious from Syria, has refocussed his priority to bring justice to the Palestinians. After having soundly defeated Israel in 2006, The Hezbollah, with its recently battle-hardened troops and much expanded arsenal of weapons, could annihilate Israel in the imminent war – certainly not good news for Tel Aviv.
3. Even Europe has distanced itself from the unilateral US declaration, and there are indications of growing support for BDS, and perhaps even sanctions (maybe…)
4. It is speculated that this is a shrewd move by Trump to get the US out of the ME. There is some reason to believe that this might be true. The Palestinians have already declared that they do not wish the US to participate in the farcical “peace talks” anymore, and there is some indication that Putin may step into the breach. Despite Russia’s good relations with Israel, it is unlikely that Russia would be Israel’s lawyer as the US has been. There is every reason to believe that Trump, with his cadre of foreign policy experts would have anticipated exactly such an outcome, and even welcomed it. If so, he is much smarter than his actions and words would indicate.
5. Turkey, a strategic NATO ally in the ME, has spun out of NATO orbit and is now allied with the Shia crescent and Russia. This removes the possibility of an attack on Iran using US bases there or allowing Israeli overflights and refueling using Turkey’s airspace to launch an attack on Iran. It also pulls the rug out from under the Kurds – an alliance that the US and Israel had hoped to contain Syria.
6. The veto by Nikki Haley today in the UNSC further demonstrates that the US and Israel continue to be isolated from the rest of the world. Maybe not today, and maybe not tomorrow, but sooner or later this will have consequences for us.
7. An finally (and perhaps over-optimistically), these dramatic events will finally awaken our citizens to realize that all our misery has to do with the jewish corruption of our government and our institutions, and that we are many and they are few, and guillotines will roll across this nation to bring about the end of this era of infamy.
2018 should prove interesting, although not for the thousands who will die in this clash of titans.
C&D -- an excellent comment!
Israel has a vulnerability that it cannot explain away – it has 200 nukes pointed at the world.
There is no rational justification for these nukes – their whole WMD arsenal must be exposed – period.
Many times, many Jew have already threatened the world with a nuclear Armageddon.
Because of their nukes and their culture, there must be a cry for world sanctions against Israel.
This is something all of the world can agree with – it is rational and right – and good for everyday humanity.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. It is unbelievable that no one of note, in the whole word will speak about this. Clearly the Jews control all 7,000,000,000 of us.
Point 7:
Simply an attempt to paint the poor innocent whites as being completely under the thrall of the jews.
In reality, jews, the mischief making parasites they have always been, have found the most appropriate host... soul mates.
All this deflection & deception will not end your "misery"... a "misery" which is nothing compared to what the white race has inflicted on people perceived as lesser.
So, in the end, you really do not understand crap.
The only truthful aspect of the Trump candidacy was his belaboring of the Bush employment of Neocons in this war of a generation. Repeating that it’s been a costly –blood/treasure– disaster was a great thing for Republicans to hear. He’s not saying it as much anymore.
Now we have to make sure this mess can’t be repeated with Iran. And while the president hasn’t been hiring many of the usual suspects, that group may all be supplanted if Kushner can be easily persuaded by Likud and AIPAC that putting an end to the Iranian nuclear program is the only way–by force–to go.
MSNBC evidently is under orders to pick up the driftwood coming from FOX. Neocons like Mathew Continetti, Elyana Johnson, Max Boot (three times last week!) Brett Stephens are now on board. We understand where these contributors are coming from and what management must want emphasized.
Anybody for a Trump New Years sentence change for Jonathan Pollard?
Henry Ford in 1919 or so bought The Dearnborn Express to fight the judaisation of the USA.
In the early thirties jews succeeded in organising a world wide boycott of Ford cars.
Ford gave up.
Many USA rabbi’s were against zionism, the USA was the new zion.
Though Truman recognised Israel diplomatically in 1948, this was against State Department advice.
They clearly saw the consequences of Muslim / Arab hatred against the USA.
Allegations are that Truman was bribed.
Just after De Gaulle stopped selling weapons to Israel, he was angry about the 1967 war, the USA began really to support Israel.
Mearsheimer and Walt decribed jewish influence in the USA.
Senator Hollings in 2004 said that Bush jr promised AIPAC the Iraq war in case he wwas elected, ‘that is politics’, according to Hollings.
There of course were other considerations to remove Saddam, the man who became ruler of Iraq with USA support, in order to subjugate Iran.
Nevertheless, what Hollings describes as politics is expensive for the USA taxpayer, and has been the cause of Muslim hatred against the USA all over the world.
As someone British wrote after WWI, ‘the poison sowed by propaganda will remain for dozens of years’.
Similarly, Muslim hatred against the USA, and USA citizens, will not disappear soon, even if the USA changes course politically drastically, what will not happen soon, after giving away Jerusalem.
Maybe the greatest cost to the USA is the USA becoming more and more totalitarian, anyone is spied on, what all the safety measures cost, I never saw an estimate.
Final remark, jews colonising Palestine began around 1880, before Hitler was even born.
In fact the CIA tried to kill him once. (quite sure this is true, but someone can correct me).
If only the country had elected the more peaceable, open, cool-headed and even-handed Democratic candidate for president in the last election, the one looking for real workable solutions rather than a hard-line warmongering neocon, none of these issues would be a problem. Oh, that’s right, things would now actually be even worse, if such is possible. Moreover, with that kangaroo court of knee-jerk Zionists serving as the congress, don’t expect foreign policies to improve or any rational candidates for the presidency to emerge at any time in the foreseeable future. All of America is on the Crazy Train to Armageddon and Nitwityahoo is the train conductor.
Mr. Giraldi, you know that Congress is Israeli Occupied Territory. Don’t be surprised that they pass such laws. What should be more disturbing is the fact that the hawkish second roe of the Ziocon gang gets jobs at the State Department. If Rex Tillerson has any decency left and cares about his country, he should resign immediately but should make it clear what is going on in this administration, for the sake of the US. He should know this policy will isolate the US in the international community and will demonstrate that the US stands with a racist and ethnocentric Zionist regime against world opinion. The US will form, together with Israel and its ally Saudi Arabia, the new “Axis of Evil.” Despite Trump’s bombastic rhetoric, the rational world won’t be impressed. This current US policy will lead the US into isolation, for Israel and Saudi Arabia it wouldn’t be too bad.
How will the US credibly convince other countries to adhere to the rule of law, while citing and supporting the Zionist regime that has been violating international law since its creation by the United Nations? The US and its Zionist partner are on a slippery slope, which will take the international community back to the times of the law of the jungle. Perhaps it’s the purpose of both regimes.
But what is more important is the silence of the mainstream media and the public. Except for independent social media outlets, there is no public opposition. Comments like yours and other ones should appear in the mainstream media if there were a free public. Almost all of the mainstream media are complicit with the government, especially the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and New York Times, to name just the most influential ones.
I suggest that the NYT changes its slogan from “All the news that’s fit to print” into “All the fake news that’s fit to print.”
It is that status quo sustainable for ever?
Its is over the land of the free and the home of the brave.
So this is the “Art of the Deal,” in which Trump gives away an immense goodie to Apartheid Israel and gets absolutely nothing in return, except grief?
Trump is a Mammonist, not a Republican and knows who controls the USA’s purse strings and it sure as Hell ain’t dem Moozies.
One doesn’t make and lose 4 multi-billion dollar fortunes in NYC and then make another one without being in bed with the ones who hold those purse strings. And know we know which one is on top.
Thanks Mr. Giraldi for offering another very informative article.
I sense the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia are engineering a banner year of bad tidings for Iran.
Below is a report from the late-November Sochi summit including the Saud Crown Prince having called Ali Rouhani the “New Hitler of the Middle East.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-iran/irans-rouhani-says-sochi-summit-right-step-at-right-time-for-syria-idUSKBN1DP0IJ
Thanks once again for another learning experience.
Abrahamism, the world’s oldest racket;
infringing on mankind’s free will for 2700 years;
maintaining the status-quo of a human spirit, divided and conquered;
suppressing boundless truth, imaginative creativity, and open-minded critical thinking;
offering ignorant ideology, stale dogma, rose-colored myths, and toxic certitude;
providing its rabbis, priests, and imams with a thimble full of love/wisdom, and the “sacred” least-common-denominator with which to produce equivalent-fractions in the form of blind followers.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abrahamic_religions
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments--nothing more.
The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status--not true of judaism.
Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock--subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II eumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ's murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them--crucifying Jesus Christ.
Looking back throughout history, jews have ALWAYS got others to do their dirty work (wars) for them, quite often financing both sides.
Islam and judaism are closely related, the Koran having many of the same attributes as judaism, when it comes to a supremacist attitude. You see, both the Islamic Koran and jewish Talmud promote their respective brands of supremacy, making it OK to lie, cheat, and steal from non-believers, each promoting certain laws for believers that exact greater punishment imposed on non-believers, while promoting no or little punishment for believers that transgress against non-believers.
Islam must be given credit for honoring Jesus Christ and his mother Mary, while jewish texts denigrate both Jesus Christ and Mary.
That being said, it could be ascertained that Islam is an arabicized form of judaism.
Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries. It is time to repeat the practice for number 110.
Good luck with the guillotines. The nation and its populace have been so vanquished and brainwashed that any use of guillotines will be heralded as the unquestionable way to rid the nation of domestic terrorists. As goes Palestine, so goes the USA.
I see the same things and of course hope you’re right but as Philip has written, the power of the Cabal is immense!
Yeah, the dam is cracking, and the pathetic attempt to plug it with lies and an never ending fog on bullshit is now becoming more and more transparent, people realizes the lies, and all tho I may be a bit hash I have underlined it thru the years, this isnt about the Joojos, its about Palestinians, period.
And its been an up hill climb for decades, and still, in country’s as in the NorDicks, they power is absolute and all encompassing, since they cover the MSM, and nothing of whatever critics is allowed, no exceptions what so ever, and thats why, we had to take it to the wolds stage.
And it took a while.
Yeah, Kissinger was right, but for the wrong reasons, the lies have been exposed, and all this, demographic lies, witch I am familiar with is shining thru, like the Kurds, for me, the scam about the so called Indigenous Northern Sami, witch have an language that isnt the same as ours, where they have used our genetics, our history witch the Gov, thru institutes as University of Tromsø UiØ, have fabricated, faked and lied about for soon 4 decades, to “help” the Northern Sami, to fabricate their so called “Indigenous” background, is also unraveling, they, whom looks like Indigenous, dont they if you go to Wikipedoa, where they look like ugh…… “natives” dont they, like the Inuits/Mongols, and they are in fact that, Turko-Mongols aka Khazars, and some Central European regions like Hungary, they language is an Hungarian dialect, the rout witch the Khazars and others took during the wars oin the 1600 century, names, everything, have nothing to do with our Land, what so ever.
People must understand this, its done by design, this isnt an accident, this is also a large part based upon good old fashion Social and Classical 1800 Darwinism, to plain racism, the Same people claim they are eh…… Semits, like this Lithuanian NothingButYahoho.
Finnish people and tribes, where simply erased out of european history, since 1800 we where sub-humans, I was denied to talk Finnish/Skoltic when I grew up, etc.
All to fake the history, and now, I sincerely hope that this kind of lies and forgery’s is dying.
Thanks again Unz the rest.
May the lord bless your soul and light your future and the path to knowledge and peace.
peace
The Sami [Laplander] language is related to Finnish and Hungarian...all three are part of the Uralic language group...
The Uralic language group has nothing to do with either Indo-European [to which Norwegian belongs...nor Turkic languages...which the Khazars spoke... Obviously you are an illiterate...the Sami were first mentioned in the first century by Roman historian Tacitus...The Viking seafarer...Ohthere of Hålogaland...gave a written account of his travels to King Alfred...the Anglo-Saxon ruler of Wessex in the ninth century... Here's you again... Again you show your ignorance...as I already said...Finish, Sami and Hungarian are all related...they are part of the Uralic language group...
This has nothing to do with the Turkic language group of the Khazars...
And the Khazars have nothing to do with the Hungarian people...who are Magyars...
What have the Sami's done to you...?
They stay in their land and are peaceful reindeer herders...
You sound link an ignorant, stupid racist...
Zionist Israel controls every facet of the U.S. gov and MIC and MSM and the Banks ie the FED and this is proven by the fact that Israel and the U.S. deep state did 911 and got away with it and set in motion the wars against Afghanistan and Iraq and Libya and Syria, all of which proves the U.S. is under Zionist Israeli control.
Also Israel attacked the USS LIBERTY and the U.S. did not do a thing, SATANIC ZIONIST FORCES RULE AMERICA, and all the wars America is forced to fight are a Zionist sacrifice to their god SATAN.
The unaccountable Trump Neocon administration is poised to start a satanic 3rd World War. Please refer to article linked, below?
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/12/18/546061/US-policy-of-global-domination-provokes-resistance-from-China-Russia
Thanks for offering such a plain spoken "heads up."
Meanwhile in Canada,
Russian-Israeli mob and NATO friends :
”Canada quietly undertook the decision to include Ukraine in our Automatic Firearms Country Control List. … With all the news cycles focussing on Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital”
[...]
What Poroshenko loves most about Canada’s assistance is the fact that we are giving him and the Kiev regime he represents unconditional support.
This is not the case with those spoilsport Americans who are dangling a whopping $500-million worth of weaponry under Poroshenko’s nose. For some crazy reason, the Pentagon wants to see progress made towards curbing the Ukrainian military’s rampant corruption before they simply hand over a massive arsenal of modern weaponry”.
Canada’s Warmongering In Ukraine Is Dangerous
http://espritdecorps.ca/on-target-4/on-target-canadas-warmongering-in-ukraine-is-dangerous
“Canada has played a role in the Ukraine crisis from the outset when Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird marched arm in arm with protestors in Maidan Square. Since February 2014, we have sunk millions of dollars into not only initiatives aimed at democratic reforms, but also military training of the Ukraine military forces used to prop up this Kiev regime.
At present, Liberal Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, herself being of Ukrainian descent, continues to offer Canada’s 100 per cent carte blanche support to the government of Ukraine.”
Canada Bears A Share Of Responsibility For Ukraine’s Comic-Opera Hijinks
http://espritdecorps.ca/on-target-4/on-target-canada-bears-a-share-of-responsibility-for-ukraines-comic-opera-hijinks
“In August 2008, following a large-scale joint military exercise with U.S. troops, the Georgian military mounted a full offensive into South Ossetia, resulting in Russia’s retaliatory intervention. In the resultant clash, Russian forces quickly destroyed the Georgian forces and restored the previous territorial boundaries of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
That same year, Canada led the campaign to admit both Georgia and Ukraine into NATO. Had Canada been successful in that effort, the third world war would have either erupted in 2008 over South Ossetia, or in March 2014 over Russia’s annexation of the Crimea from Ukraine.”
WHO’S IN WHO’S FACE
http://espritdecorps.ca/on-target-whos-in-whos-face/2016/5/24/on-target-whos-in-whos-face?rq=georgia
https://robertmagill.wordpress.com/2017/12/15/hark-what-voice-is-that-its-silence/
[They have recently hired David Feith, the son of the infamous Pentagon Office of Special Plans head Doug Feith, to head the Asia desk.]
Cockroaches are the devil to get rid of.
Hey Desert Fox,
The unaccountable Trump Neocon administration is poised to start a satanic 3rd World War. Please refer to article linked, below?
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/12/18/546061/US-policy-of-global-domination-provokes-resistance-from-China-Russia
Thanks for offering such a plain spoken “heads up.”
So who constructed this narrative? As you correctly note, the MSM is Jewish owned. But I don't think MSM is the write description for our big media. I would suggest calling it the JCM, for Jewish Controlled Media. That is not intended to be pejorative or anti-Semitic, but merely a factual observation.
Until our media is truly free to report the truth (meaning doing real journalism), Americans will continue to buy the hogwash about Israel dished out by the JCM and Israeli puppets in "our" government.
On the eve of the Iraq invasion in 2003, the prime ministers of Australia and Canada gave the exact same speech:
Clearly the narrative is being constructed by some international interest that determines what all the national and local media is going to say. In the US one high level organization is clearly CFR.
I actually think that it flows from the international banks. Rothschild is claimed to have said in the early 1800′s: “Give me control of a nations currency and I care not who makes its laws”. Since the first thing a lawmaker could do is remove his control of the currency, Rothschild must have meant that control of currency is even faster and more powerful.
So some hidden clique of families that has controlled central banking since the foundation of the bank of england in the late 17th century. These banks are the core of the their power and likely one of the main narrative transmission mechanisms.
when the dueling puppets in your video read from a script, on the motivations for dragging their respective nations into war, they proved that they're just stooges to a hidden hand
and that hidden hand is attached to a cabal of Jewish banksters
(I wish I could use my 'Agree' button more often, I'd be using it on a lot of the comments here)
The proposal to relocate the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem should be handled this way:
The United States embassy should be located on the “green line” (border) between East and West Jerusalem. The embassy building itself should be delineated as such: The portion of the building in East Jerusalem should be the United States embassy to Palestine; the portion of the building in West Jerusalem should be the United States embassy to Israel. Let the zionists chew on that one…Problem solved.
Of course, our zionist masters will not go for that…
infringing on mankind's free will for 2700 years;
maintaining the status-quo of a human spirit, divided and conquered;
suppressing boundless truth, imaginative creativity, and open-minded critical thinking;
offering ignorant ideology, stale dogma, rose-colored myths, and toxic certitude;
providing its rabbis, priests, and imams with a thimble full of love/wisdom, and the “sacred” least-common-denominator with which to produce equivalent-fractions in the form of blind followers.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abrahamic_religions
I cringe when I hear well-meaning people talk about out judeo-Christian heritage.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments–nothing more.
The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status–not true of judaism.
Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock–subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II eumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ’s murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them–crucifying Jesus Christ.
Looking back throughout history, jews have ALWAYS got others to do their dirty work (wars) for them, quite often financing both sides.
Islam and judaism are closely related, the Koran having many of the same attributes as judaism, when it comes to a supremacist attitude. You see, both the Islamic Koran and jewish Talmud promote their respective brands of supremacy, making it OK to lie, cheat, and steal from non-believers, each promoting certain laws for believers that exact greater punishment imposed on non-believers, while promoting no or little punishment for believers that transgress against non-believers.
Islam must be given credit for honoring Jesus Christ and his mother Mary, while jewish texts denigrate both Jesus Christ and Mary.
That being said, it could be ascertained that Islam is an arabicized form of judaism.
Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries. It is time to repeat the practice for number 110.
The problem here is that Christian supremacy was the assumed position of Christendom for centuries - there was no way that a Muslim or Buddhist or Jew was let into the halls of power. The Christian monarchs often derived their legitimacy as upholders of the Christian faith - this was a base-level assumption. Now, Westphalia started to change all that until you get to the point that you have today* - but now you are also complaining that a religious minority has, in effect, got a strangle-hold on the levers of power and is transforming society to your detriment. So which is it? You can't have it both ways; pat yourself about how open and egalitarian you are and then complain about the consequences - it simply doesn't make sense. "Look at us - we have three Jews in the Supreme Court!" while "Oh my God - there are three Jews in the Supreme Court!" I have learned until multiple Muslim scholars, referenced more classical medieval Islamic texts than you've ever seen in your life - I have never, ever heard anything like this. In fact, if you look at a classic tafsir (like one of Imam Qurtubi [ra] who lived in Cordoba) this is what he says about the verse (4:36) which talks about being good to the neighbor; he states that none of this verse has been abrogated and there is agreement on this and he furthermore points out that the goodness to the neighbor is recommended whether Muslim or disbeliever - that this is the correct opinion:
قلت: وعلى هذا فالوصاة بالجار مأمور بها مندوب إليها مسلماً كان أو كافراً، وهو الصحيح
http://www.altafsir.com/Tafasir.asp?tMadhNo=1&tTafsirNo=5&tSoraNo=4&tAyahNo=36&tDisplay=yes&Page=4&Size=1&LanguageId=1 I'll readily admit some schools do this in certain cases - for instance the Shafi'i school allows for only half payment of blood money for killing a non-Muslim, but the Hanafi school says the murderer can be put to death and the blood money is the same. So that's a difference of opinion - you have to be honest about the entire picture. Furthermore, I can't think of any Muslim country that isn't currently applying the Hanafi position (maybe Saudi).
So can you cite evidence for your statement based on the views of our own scholars and not your interpretation - I'd love to see it. Just like I don't find it fair for that anonymous guy to speak on your behalf and claim what you believe, I think others are due the same courtesy, no?
With respect.
Phil Giraldi is one of only a few writers who gives the reader facts. Indeed, there are few facts and reality contained in the propaganda articles or opinion pieces published in the New Times, Washington Post, and all the Murdoch papers. MSNBC, since owned by Comcast, has become Zionist Central. Rat-a-tat Rachel gives us propaganda, such as oil being reason for attacking Iraq, and many other subjective analyses of what MSNBC considers news. As citizens of the U.S., we should demand and purchase magazines and watch only TV channels that are dedicated to informing the public with facts. We do not need bought-out politicians’ reasons for supporting AIPAC [Israeli] written laws that give all U.S. raw intelligence data to Israel, and vote to curtail U.S. citizens criticism of Israel even though they take an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States which has afforded “freedom of speech” since its inception.
Russia and Iran building the su-30 together is one of those things that the American mafia found inappropriate in 2017.
Israel really is a wing of our pride n’ joy Pentagon, but guys like Giraldi want to convince you that America “goes this far” and over there, by golly is something else “called Israel”. If we were AIPAC, we’d want someone like Giraldi doin’ it to your brain. What resistance? No resistance.
Have a side order of UFOs and sexual harrassment, that’ll show the potential enemy, i.e YOU.
What a lie - another hasbara canard --- Israelis have fought with us in Zero wars.
Of course it is we, who are doing the dying for them.
I salute Trump’s brave and long overdue decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Aside from a few stone throwing incidents and rants from Erdogan the silence from the Arab and Muslim world has been deafening.
Yes, 2017 has been a great year for Israel.
America is so deeply disinformed that it is mind boggling how successfully the jews have entirely corrupted all media, Hollywood, the internet and whatever. Well, here everyone understands that, I am adding nothing !
The average citizen is bound to buy into the bullshit spread by the true enemy of the USA. Israel and the disgraceful neocons, the sluts of the jews.
What to do, what to do to save us and our country ?
I am afraid that all we can do is believe, spread the right information, hope; believe, spread the right information, hope. Never stop.
Aside from a few stone throwing incidents and rants from Erdogan the silence from the Arab and Muslim world has been deafening.
Yes, 2017 has been a great year for Israel.
I am glad that so far there has not been much more than a couple of stone throwing. Assuming that there is a good reason for it. Throwing stones, whether 2 or 2 million achieves nothing.
However, my hope, is that Trumps jew move triggered some very deep, underlying strategic shake ups, which will put the United States of Israel in real deep troubles. I am referring to the strengthening of existing anti-israel alliances or the formation of new ones. It will take time, it ain’t stone throwing.
See quote (below) from today's Observer online?
"Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, last week displayed what she said was "undeniable" evidence that Iran was supplying the Houthis with missiles. Washington has backed the Saudi-led coalition in its war in Yemen."
P.S.: To reinforce Sherman's idiocy, I await the arrival of hasbarist-Special Forces team, including Maven Shama, InZitatus, and FB. Commenters beware; they are equipped with (state-of-art) & off topic ZioKlon B+ "Goof Gas."
what a disgusting dude you are man, I feel sorry for you
Aside from a few stone throwing incidents and rants from Erdogan the silence from the Arab and Muslim world has been deafening.
Yes, 2017 has been a great year for Israel.
Hey Sherm,
How many times did you watch the defenseless Palestinian with no legs being murdered by the victim Jew?
I hear that is the number one trending video in Israel. You’ll can’t get enough of it.
When are you brilliant Jews going to invent smell TV – then you can wakeup to Palestinian blood in the morning. That will start your Little Jew day the right way. (1984)
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Nuke sanctions are coming your way.
Oh yes. That is sooo much better. An unarmed legless man crawling through the grass was shot by an Israeli sniper for protesting. Totally justified, civilized, and democratic. Bravo.
This is important because it illustrates how jewish lies and suppression are the truth is one of their key weapons used in their ongoing centuries old holocaust of goyim.
There is a massive wall of Jewish lies that prevents goyim from waking up. This wall of lies is under assault by the Internet, and that is why we see so much desperate action by the Jew owned MSM to shut it down as a mechanism for propagating the truth and exposing their lies.
And notice how their media never talk about Ha’avara, the Transfer Agreement between Hitler and the Zionists: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haavara_Agreement
And people who mention this in public, like former London mayor Ken Livingstone, are shouted down as ‘antisemtes’.
Netanyahu: Defend Israel
EU cucks: Welcome ACOWW or Afro-Colonization of White Wombs
http://american3rdposition.com/eu-president-without-millions-african-migrants-europe-will-lost/
You also won’t here about it from our zio-raptured ‘Christian’ churches here in America. Ours such a decadent age.
Real Cost of the War of Terror
Well said
The US-Israeli Empire has insouciant citizens upon cliff of “real trouble” involving war with Iran.
See quote (below) from today’s Observer online?
“Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, last week displayed what she said was “undeniable” evidence that Iran was supplying the Houthis with missiles. Washington has backed the Saudi-led coalition in its war in Yemen.”
P.S.: To reinforce Sherman’s idiocy, I await the arrival of hasbarist-Special Forces team, including Maven Shama, InZitatus, and FB. Commenters beware; they are equipped with (state-of-art) & off topic ZioKlon B+ “Goof Gas.”
patron and protector?
more like sniveling, servile vassal, only with the added humiliation of paying for the privilege
or from the so-called Christian preachers or priests here in the ZUS (or Vatican for that matter)
as for the nascent laws against “anti-Semitism” (criticism of Israel’s genocidal crimes)
now that the world’s International Jews have left Russia and Germany and are over here in London, Paris and NYC, is it any surprise that our culture and heritage is being depraved with a vengeance, and that ((super-criminals)) on Wall Street are looting the nations, and we’re frantically importing millions upon millions of non-Westerners, as our whore, treasonous leaders are passing laws against speaking the truth about all of this?
‘for evil to prevail, good men must remain silent’
God speed to courageous men like Mr. Giraldi
Israel must be cut loose from the American Empire. The US military should make it clear that O-I-L is the only 3 letter word United States national security interest in the Middle East, not J-E-W.
Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and Jared Kushner should be told that putting the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States is treason. Although it could be argued that Adelson, Singer and Kushner are just unassimilated foreigners residing in the United States.
President Trump was elected because he promised to put AMERICA FIRST in all matters. President Trump has been a big disappointment on immigration and foreign policy. Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and Jared Kushner all support an Israel First foreign policy and mass immigration. Trump will have to publicly cut all ties with Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and Jared Kushner if he wants to get re-elected in 2020.
Whites Without College Degrees(WWCDs) will abandon Trump if he continues to allow mass legal immigration and illegal immigration. Trump must not be seen to be giving amnesty, of any kind, to illegal alien invaders. Trump will lose many of his Whites Without College Degrees voters in the Great Lakes states if he keeps pushing the interests of Israel ahead of the United States. Americans of German ancestry in the Great Lakes states don’t want anymore unnecessary wars in the Middle East like the Iraq debacle.
The key vulnerability for the Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction is the IMMIGRATION issue. The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservatives and Jew donors/Jew partisans such as Adelson, Singer and Kushner all support open borders mass immigration and amnesty for illegal aliens. They do not support open borders mass immigration for Israel. Political candidates in GOP primaries will win many votes by pointing out the obvious hypocrisy of GOP Jew donors and GOP Jew partisans.
IMMIGRATION IS THE KEY VULNERABILITY FOR THE ISRAEL FIRST FACTION
FOREIGN POLICY THROUGH IMMIGRATION POLICY
NEO-CONSERVATIVE TOM COTTON IS UNTRUSTWORTHY ON IMMIGRATION
Yet this is the same Israel that over 70 million Christian Zionists worship and exalt, praying for WW III so they can be Ruptured up to Heaven on a stairway made out of the radioactive corpses of billions of humans.
A world war fought for the glory of Apartheid Israel.
Guess that old saying that the greatest trick Satan ever pulled was to make the world think he doesn’t exist is true.
Here is what happened as recounted by Gideon Levy:
The Israeli Military (The Most Moral Army In The World) First Took His Legs, Then His Life
Philip Giraldi and Patrick Buchanan are wise men who ask serious questions about American foreign policy. Giraldi and Buchanan — and other brave American patriots — ask important questions about Israel and the Israel Lobby in the USA.
The ruling class of the American Empire is putting the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
George W Bush and the Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction dragged the US military into the Iraq War debacle. The Iraq War debacle might be repeated again in Iran.
Pat Buchanan asks: WHO WANTS WAR WITH IRAN — AND WHY?
Rothschild Zionist Israel, milking the peace process cash cow for 70 years.
U.S. puppet-politician Nikki Haley, putting words in the mouths of the American people.
“Nikki Haley Vetoes U.N. Resolution”
“U.S. Vetoes Resolution on Trump’s Jerusalem Decision”
AMERICA FIRST OR ISRAEL FIRST?
BRAVE PATRIOTS ASK THE QUESTION.
Lol, this piece has like a thousand (((echoes))).
Jew money will increasingly be the only thing that matters. It’s already mostly Jew money, but the shoah schtick is slowly drying up.
Jews: “we are perpetual victims, and if you suggest Jewish behavior had anything to do with that, we will smash you.” Yeah good luck with that buddy. Piece of advice: keep a lot of liquid assets close to hand.
Aaaand this is how Jews keep getting themselves into trouble; by being scumbags.
Fight back; only use “Judeo-Christian” negatively; save “Christian” for the good parts. E.g., Judeo-Christians kept blacks in chains, oppressed and displaced Indians, hanged witches, etc. Christians created modern civilization, feed and clothe the poor, preach the love of Christ, etc. You don’t have to draw attention to it, just switch terms whenever appropriate.
Vatican II also had a big part in this where now some call The Jews, the race/people/religion that had Christ killed, our older brothers...puke!
But, the other parts... your delusions are pathetic.
Christians... pagan polytheist human worshipping, spiritual Losers.
This is no different from American “law enforcement” who receives training in Israeli military tactics. “We are all Palestinians, now”…
It’s a bad year for the US, period. There were many failures, in North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, and elsewhere. The “investigation” of Russian “interference” in the elections made the US a laughingstock of the world. The Congress is hell-bent on ruining the country financially. Recognition of Jerusalem as a capital of Israel is just a cherry on the cake.
I share your wishful thinking
with everyday that the ZUS does not start a new war, I’m encouraged by Trump’s seeming ‘blundering and bungling’
it could be the ultimate in realpolitik statecraft
https://www.rt.com/news/413566-russia-mediator-israel-palestine/
Russia ready to become ‘mediator’ in Israeli-Palestinian peace process – Russian envoy to UN
https://cdni.rt.com/files/2017.12/article/5a38125afc7e9386398b4568.jpg Certainly not good news for Israel to have the US (Israel's Lawyer) removed and replaced by Russians, who happen not to be Israeli Occupied Territory as our government is.
when the dueling puppets in your video read from a script, on the motivations for dragging their respective nations into war, they proved that they’re just stooges to a hidden hand
and that hidden hand is attached to a cabal of Jewish banksters
(((Gerhard Weinberg ))) headed the 'historians' who sorted the documents, copied them for US archives;
https://www.archives.gov/research/alic/reference/military/ww2-records-in-archives-globally.html (((Robert Wolfe))) was installed as director of German archives at US National Archives
https://www.jta.org/2014/12/23/news-opinion/united-states/remembering-robert-wolfe-guardian-of-nazi-era-archives3. Israel defeated Arabs in 1967 war, during which USS Liberty was attacked and 34 US personnel killed. Contrary to The International Order and even to an opinion of international jurist (((Theodor Meron))), http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/israelis-were-warned-on-illegality-of-settlements-in-1967-memo-6106920.html , Israel occupied Palestinian territory consequent to that war.
Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and Jared Kushner should be told that putting the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States is treason. Although it could be argued that Adelson, Singer and Kushner are just unassimilated foreigners residing in the United States.
President Trump was elected because he promised to put AMERICA FIRST in all matters. President Trump has been a big disappointment on immigration and foreign policy. Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and Jared Kushner all support an Israel First foreign policy and mass immigration. Trump will have to publicly cut all ties with Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer and Jared Kushner if he wants to get re-elected in 2020.
Whites Without College Degrees(WWCDs) will abandon Trump if he continues to allow mass legal immigration and illegal immigration. Trump must not be seen to be giving amnesty, of any kind, to illegal alien invaders. Trump will lose many of his Whites Without College Degrees voters in the Great Lakes states if he keeps pushing the interests of Israel ahead of the United States. Americans of German ancestry in the Great Lakes states don't want anymore unnecessary wars in the Middle East like the Iraq debacle.
The key vulnerability for the Jew-controlled Neo-Conservative faction is the IMMIGRATION issue. The Jew-controlled Neo-Conservatives and Jew donors/Jew partisans such as Adelson, Singer and Kushner all support open borders mass immigration and amnesty for illegal aliens. They do not support open borders mass immigration for Israel. Political candidates in GOP primaries will win many votes by pointing out the obvious hypocrisy of GOP Jew donors and GOP Jew partisans.
IMMIGRATION IS THE KEY VULNERABILITY FOR THE ISRAEL FIRST FACTION
FOREIGN POLICY THROUGH IMMIGRATION POLICY
NEO-CONSERVATIVE TOM COTTON IS UNTRUSTWORTHY ON IMMIGRATION
Good post but it’s not the ‘Jew-controlled Neo-Conservatives’, the NEOCONS were Jews from the start, it’s the Zionist controlled congress! ZOG
Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer and Mark Zuckerberg are Jew donors who push open borders mass immigration and also put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
The treasonous WASP / Jew ruling class of the American Empire must be removed from power.
Hey Z-man,
At first I considered your words (above) pretty ordinary, ho-hum.
However, it sunk in that Congress is our legislative, law making body.
Hm.
Law governs life and oftentimes, especially when it comes to unborn citizens, the matter becomes law OVER life.
Gets worse, Z-man.
Once lawmakers (ZUS Congress) become shamefully unlawful in service of a foreign government -- and with theatrical zeal -- lawmakers pretend to want to protect innocent civilian lives and act to pass the citizen-abusive Patriot Act.
W.T.F.?
Thanks, Z-man!
What I really find interesting about that post is the following:
They are portraying Israel as a beleaguered little democracy, America’s one friend in the Middle East, struggling for existence against hordes of Communist-dominated Arab neighbors.
So apparently in 1955, it wasnt the big bad wolf of Arab Muslims who were the threat, it was supposedly communist Arabs back then……..
Judeo Christian, probably a term first used by some Joo-ish professor at CCNY back in the thirties or forties. It’s what clever ‘chosen ones’ use to attach themselves to The Christian West.
Vatican II also had a big part in this where now some call The Jews, the race/people/religion that had Christ killed, our older brothers…puke!
Jerusalem may be the capitol of the geographically small ‘Jewish state’, but half of the world’s Jews live and operate outside Israel’s undefined borders.
These Diaspora Zionists are not only unified and devoted to their mother country, but they often operate as a Fifth Column inside their host countries, making them crypto-Israelis. Some are duel citizens while others operate as double agents.
Jews are also, pound-for-pound, the wealthiest, best educated, and most dispersed ‘minority’ in the world. They are also extraordinarily cohesive. Their global intelligence network (Mossad) is legendary.
Crypto-Israelis are entrenched in many of the highest positions throughout the West. These Diaspora Zionists are uniquely dedicated to Israel’s well-being. But criticizing their collective impact is taboo. This gives them a unique layer of political protection.
Though few would deny the fact of America’s preeminent military power and economic dynamism, Zionist influence in America is without peer. This translates into massive political power.
The unrivaled leverage of global Jewry is so astonishing that discussing it–even acknowledging its existence–is generally Off Limits.
Global Jewry–not corrupt, decadent superpower America– has become the world’s foremost hyperpower.
Keep up the good work!
The Jews have 200 nukes pointed at humanity - yet it is "Off Limits" to even mention them.
That is an astounding fact – all 7,000,000,000 will say nothing about them.
The Jew even boast, saying they will use them against humanity. Still nothing@#$%^^%^$$?
What coercive power the Jews possess.
Think Pease --- Art
p.s. It is time for world sanctions over nukes against Israel.
I am sure there are a lot of veterans of the Iraq War debacle who now understand that Zionists — or Israel Firsters — control United States foreign policy in the Middle East. Jewish donors now seem to control immigration policy in both the GOP and the Democrat Party, too.
Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer and Mark Zuckerberg are Jew donors who push open borders mass immigration and also put the interests of Israel ahead of the interests of the United States.
The treasonous WASP / Jew ruling class of the American Empire must be removed from power.
“… it’s the Zionist controlled congress!”
Hey Z-man,
At first I considered your words (above) pretty ordinary, ho-hum.
However, it sunk in that Congress is our legislative, law making body.
Hm.
Law governs life and oftentimes, especially when it comes to unborn citizens, the matter becomes law OVER life.
Gets worse, Z-man.
Once lawmakers (ZUS Congress) become shamefully unlawful in service of a foreign government — and with theatrical zeal — lawmakers pretend to want to protect innocent civilian lives and act to pass the citizen-abusive Patriot Act.
W.T.F.?
Thanks, Z-man!
According to holocaust museum scholar David Engel, the capital h holocaust came into being only in the mid- to late-1960s
This series of events preceded that designation:
1. the Eichmann trial and execution
2. Jews take complete control of the “German archive” — the tons of documents taken from Germany by US forces including a large contingent of Jews; namely, the “Ritchey Boys.”
So far, events appear to be unfolding as per the “wishful thinking” script:
https://www.rt.com/news/413566-russia-mediator-israel-palestine/
Russia ready to become ‘mediator’ in Israeli-Palestinian peace process – Russian envoy to UN
Certainly not good news for Israel to have the US (Israel’s Lawyer) removed and replaced by Russians, who happen not to be Israeli Occupied Territory as our government is.
This is delusional…
And what ‘foreign policy experts’ would those be who are engineering this marvel of sleight of hand…
Kushner…or the neocons that Trump is rolling in by conveyor belt as Mr. Giraldi points out…
Never ceases to amaze me what lengths true believers will go to…
The folks in flyover country need to get over it…they bought a pig in a poke…
Dump Trump…he deserves no more support…
Above, welcome to FB' s Wonderful World of Election-Deception!
Sheldon Adelson and Netanyahu wanted Trump as POT(Z)US and that's what American voters got.
Selah support the war!
Hollyweird’s “elite” JAP and hack-comedian Sarah Silverman: “Nationalism is innately terrifying for Jews – flags, marching, blind allegiance. Think about it, these things tend to ring a bell for Jews!”
Which makes the shooting what…not cowardly…?
Who benefits.....just sayin
FB: “… Dump Trump…he deserves no more support…”
Above, welcome to FB’ s Wonderful World of Election-Deception!
Sheldon Adelson and Netanyahu wanted Trump as POT(Z)US and that’s what American voters got.
Selah support the war!
This article is BS. Period.
If Trump wants to move US embassy to Jerusalem that is a good thing.
Trump is exceptionally smart.
Israeli government is in Jerusalem, US embassy is in Jerusalem.
Slowly all states will move their embassies to Jerusalem.
Than some kind of Palestinian government will move to Jerusalem.
Everybody can instantly talk to everybody.
Than of course everybody can look at dirt under Israels fingernails, and also to look for dirt under Palestinians fingernails.
Problems that flare up can be solved immediately as they flare up.
This is the right way to go!
There will be no peace until Israel is defeated in some major way.
Think Peace --- Art
“The hypocrisy is strong with this one …”
Sounds like you are Norwegian…
The Sami [Laplander] language is related to Finnish and Hungarian…all three are part of the Uralic language group…
The Uralic language group has nothing to do with either Indo-European [to which Norwegian belongs...nor Turkic languages...which the Khazars spoke...
Obviously you are an illiterate...the Sami were first mentioned in the first century by Roman historian Tacitus...
The Viking seafarer...Ohthere of Hålogaland...gave a written account of his travels to King Alfred...the Anglo-Saxon ruler of Wessex in the ninth century...
Here’s you again…
Again you show your ignorance…as I already said…Finish, Sami and Hungarian are all related…they are part of the Uralic language group…
This has nothing to do with the Turkic language group of the Khazars…
And the Khazars have nothing to do with the Hungarian people…who are Magyars…
What have the Sami’s done to you…?
They stay in their land and are peaceful reindeer herders…
You sound link an ignorant, stupid racist…
If Trump wants to move US embassy to Jerusalem that is a good thing.
Trump is exceptionally smart.
Israeli government is in Jerusalem, US embassy is in Jerusalem.
Slowly all states will move their embassies to Jerusalem.
Than some kind of Palestinian government will move to Jerusalem.
Everybody can instantly talk to everybody.
Than of course everybody can look at dirt under Israels fingernails, and also to look for dirt under Palestinians fingernails.
Problems that flare up can be solved immediately as they flare up.
This is the right way to go!
You are an IDIOT.
Nothing surprising… after all, you, with a straight face, stated that ethnic Albanians are Roma gypsies from the Indian subcontinent.
These Diaspora Zionists are not only unified and devoted to their mother country, but they often operate as a Fifth Column inside their host countries, making them crypto-Israelis. Some are duel citizens while others operate as double agents.
Jews are also, pound-for-pound, the wealthiest, best educated, and most dispersed 'minority' in the world. They are also extraordinarily cohesive. Their global intelligence network (Mossad) is legendary.
Crypto-Israelis are entrenched in many of the highest positions throughout the West. These Diaspora Zionists are uniquely dedicated to Israel's well-being. But criticizing their collective impact is taboo. This gives them a unique layer of political protection.
Though few would deny the fact of America's preeminent military power and economic dynamism, Zionist influence in America is without peer. This translates into massive political power.
The unrivaled leverage of global Jewry is so astonishing that discussing it--even acknowledging its existence--is generally Off Limits.
Global Jewry--not corrupt, decadent superpower America-- has become the world's foremost hyperpower.
Great post as usual, Mark!
Keep up the good work!
http://yournewswire.com/atlanta-airport-blackout-nukes-israel/
These Diaspora Zionists are not only unified and devoted to their mother country, but they often operate as a Fifth Column inside their host countries, making them crypto-Israelis. Some are duel citizens while others operate as double agents.
Jews are also, pound-for-pound, the wealthiest, best educated, and most dispersed 'minority' in the world. They are also extraordinarily cohesive. Their global intelligence network (Mossad) is legendary.
Crypto-Israelis are entrenched in many of the highest positions throughout the West. These Diaspora Zionists are uniquely dedicated to Israel's well-being. But criticizing their collective impact is taboo. This gives them a unique layer of political protection.
Though few would deny the fact of America's preeminent military power and economic dynamism, Zionist influence in America is without peer. This translates into massive political power.
The unrivaled leverage of global Jewry is so astonishing that discussing it--even acknowledging its existence--is generally Off Limits.
Global Jewry--not corrupt, decadent superpower America-- has become the world's foremost hyperpower.
Only those few who can see the paper tiger military and the Ponzi scheme economy…
That was quote from Wikipedia you arsehole.
I am at a loss to come up with any country, no matter it’s size or demography, has grabbed any other country, superpowers and all (Russia included to some extent) by the balls as Israel has the US, Western Europe, Australia, Canada and now an increasing number of South American, African and Asian countries. It can be safely stated that many of the Zionist provocateurs who aggressively push the pro-Zionist agenda in the West are citizens of those countries, but whose loyalty is first and foremost to Zionist Israel. A mockery of Moron Trump’s MAGA? Without a doubt.
For thou art an holy people unto the LORD thy God: the LORD thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth." -- Deuteronomy 7:6
"For the LORD thy God blesseth thee, as he promised thee: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, but thou shalt not borrow; and thou shalt reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over thee." -- Deuteronomy 15:6
"Unto a stranger thou mayest lend upon usury; but unto thy brother thou shalt not lend upon usury: that the LORD thy God may bless thee in all that thou settest thine hand to in the land whither thou goest to possess it." -- Deuteronomy, 23:20
The mashiach [Jewish messiah] will bring about the political and spiritual redemption of the Jewish people by bringing us back to Israel and restoring Jerusalem (Isaiah 11:11-12; Jeremiah 23:8; 30:3; Hosea 3:4-5). He will establish a government in Israel that will be the center of all world government, both for Jews and gentiles (Isaiah 2:2-4; 11:10; 42:1). He will rebuild the Temple and re-establish its worship (Jeremiah 33:18). He will restore the religious court system of Israel and establish Jewish law as the law of the land (Jeremiah 33:15)...The world after the messiah comes is often referred to in Jewish literature as Olam Ha-Ba (oh-LAHM hah-BAH), the World to Come...In the Olam Ha-Ba, the whole world will recognize the Jewish G-d as the only true G-d, and the Jewish religion as the only true religion (Isaiah 2:3; 11:10; Micah 4:2-3; Zechariah 14:9)." -- From "Mashiach: The Messiah", Judaism 101
http://www.jewfaq.org/m/mashiach.htm
Yet the notion of a Jewish plot to rule the world is an anti-Semitic canard - get it?
Un voting coming up.maximum exposure.wheelchair guy gets shot.maximum exposure
If Trump wants to move US embassy to Jerusalem that is a good thing.
Trump is exceptionally smart.
Israeli government is in Jerusalem, US embassy is in Jerusalem.
Slowly all states will move their embassies to Jerusalem.
Than some kind of Palestinian government will move to Jerusalem.
Everybody can instantly talk to everybody.
Than of course everybody can look at dirt under Israels fingernails, and also to look for dirt under Palestinians fingernails.
Problems that flare up can be solved immediately as they flare up.
This is the right way to go!
I do not take a sides. But Palestinians are also not entirely white lilies.
Jews have ‘too much’ power – in the US, UK, Canada, Sweden, France, Ukraine… indeed in much of the ‘West.’
We all know this.
We also know that part of Jewish power and privilege is preventing discussion of Jewish power.
http://takimag.com/article/threatening_jewish_prosperity_steve_sailer/print
And the real fear they have is Jews losing some of their ability to control foreign policy, the war machine, and to remain massively over-represented at top schools while Asians and European-Americans (‘non-Jewish Whites) suffer deliberate exclusion for ‘diversity.’
The single most important thing about Israel is that it was created by and for the ruling class of the British Empire. Everything Israel was, is, did and does is entirely dictated to it by that ruling class – who coincidentally, also hijacked the control of the USA.
See: http://wlym.com/archive/campaigner/7812.pdf
Agreed -- no doubt the British ruling class was "for" and created the state of Israel.
But in return, British citizens were subjected to murder during a Jewish "False Flag" terrorist attack (1946) on Jerusalem's King David Hotel. Please consider looking at the very disturbing video, below?
https://youtu.be/U8ZavzbeaFE
For me & many others, the great fear is a future False Flag terror attack perpetrated for the provocative purpose of starting a merciless American-Israeli Empire attack upon Iran, and of course, the bonus prize, creation of Greater Israel.
Thanks. Hiram!
Selah, Netanyahu, "9/11 was good for Israel."
You could have saved yourself considerable trouble by not responding to my post with religious/scriptural arguments and quotes. Religion has not shaped my world views on any subject matter. No rational arguments can result from grounding one’s arguments in fiction, fantasy or wishful thinking. There must surely exist websites that would cheerfully accommodate your absolutist nonsense. Why you chose this site with so many writes critical of Zionist Israeli policies, is beyond me. You, as many others like yourself, willfully confuse criticism of Zionist designs with Antisemitism. Using that card will simply not wash. Nice try.
If I misunderstood Jim Dean 87, my apologies. I may have misread the last part.
So, Jewish/Zionist/Neocon influence only seems to be multiplying in Washington notwithstanding umpteen publications like this and the election of faux America Firsters like Trump.
As a non-white American, I observe with profound dismay and bewilderment. How can Americans continue to let this go on?
I’m afraid things will proceed in the existing trajectory until a nuke goes off in a city somewhere near you.
“In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way.”
“Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny, consume you it will.”
The Rothschild Empire – True Leaders of the Planet Earth
Hidden Hand of the Rothschild (✡) Banking Family
maybe a year ago one of the head rabbis said goyim are put on earth to serve Israel and the jews which is what their devil god in the OT told them. EVERY western leader serves the jews.
Thanks for points 1 to 6.
If Trump wants to move US embassy to Jerusalem that is a good thing.
Trump is exceptionally smart.
Israeli government is in Jerusalem, US embassy is in Jerusalem.
Slowly all states will move their embassies to Jerusalem.
Than some kind of Palestinian government will move to Jerusalem.
Everybody can instantly talk to everybody.
Than of course everybody can look at dirt under Israels fingernails, and also to look for dirt under Palestinians fingernails.
Problems that flare up can be solved immediately as they flare up.
This is the right way to go!
The problem with your narrative is that the Jews will not be satisfied with Jerusalem – they already demand that Trump/Kushner to give them more.
There will be no peace until Israel is defeated in some major way.
Think Peace — Art
Hey Hiram,
Agreed — no doubt the British ruling class was “for” and created the state of Israel.
But in return, British citizens were subjected to murder during a Jewish “False Flag” terrorist attack (1946) on Jerusalem’s King David Hotel. Please consider looking at the very disturbing video, below?
For me & many others, the great fear is a future False Flag terror attack perpetrated for the provocative purpose of starting a merciless American-Israeli Empire attack upon Iran, and of course, the bonus prize, creation of Greater Israel.
Thanks. Hiram!
Selah, Netanyahu, “9/11 was good for Israel.”
I am aware of the Zionist-Jewish false-flag terrorist bombing of the King David Hotel in 1946 as well as the many other Zionist-Jewish false flags since the late 1930s to date in and outside Palestine. The point I wanted to make is that the ruling class of the British Empire (an alliance between Anglo-Saxon oligarchies) is never mentioned. They have always used proxies to do their dirty work. Catching the hit man is one thing, catching the one who ordered the hit; another.
In regards to the imagined Greater Israel, so far and thanks to Russia, it was thwarted. Also, a war with Iran will not go down as it did with precious “wars”.
Best,
Hiram of Tyre
Mr. Unz, do you think it would be possible to add a sniveling 'Coward' button?
Please explain polytheist. You seem to have your definition mixed up. Christians are MONOTHEISTS--ONE GOD...of course, you are probably a hasbara troll who HATES Christianity...
Thank you. I do think that there is some logic in my comment.
I do not take a sides. But Palestinians are also not entirely white lilies.
There will be no peace until Israel is defeated in some major way.
Think Peace --- Art
You are correct. I cannot deny what you say. But having all embassies in Jerusalem, both sides will be under watchful eyes of all wold.
The Jews have 200 nukes pointed at humanity - yet it is "Off Limits" to even mention them.
That is an astounding fact – all 7,000,000,000 will say nothing about them.
The Jew even boast, saying they will use them against humanity. Still nothing@#$%^^%^$$?
What coercive power the Jews possess.
Think Pease --- Art
p.s. It is time for world sanctions over nukes against Israel.
Jew money is Jew power – they are inseparable. Jew money controls the marketplace. Advertising is a major source of Jew control. People fear being pushed out of the market place by Jews. In America, if you must advertise, you must toe the Jews agenda – period. Every major American corporation must knuckle under or lose access to its customers.
Think Peace — Art
Abolish DHS
End the WOT
Rand Paul 2020??
Jews: "we are perpetual victims, and if you suggest Jewish behavior had anything to do with that, we will smash you." Yeah good luck with that buddy. Piece of advice: keep a lot of liquid assets close to hand. Aaaand this is how Jews keep getting themselves into trouble; by being scumbags. Fight back; only use "Judeo-Christian" negatively; save "Christian" for the good parts. E.g., Judeo-Christians kept blacks in chains, oppressed and displaced Indians, hanged witches, etc. Christians created modern civilization, feed and clothe the poor, preach the love of Christ, etc. You don't have to draw attention to it, just switch terms whenever appropriate.
Ok, can’t really refute the first part of that statement, so good for you guys.
But, the other parts… your delusions are pathetic.
Christians… pagan polytheist human worshipping, spiritual Losers.
The truth hurts…I can see it in your misguided response.
Aside from a few stone throwing incidents and rants from Erdogan the silence from the Arab and Muslim world has been deafening.
Yes, 2017 has been a great year for Israel.
“There are a few stone throwing in incidents and rants…. silence from the Arab and Muslim world has been deafening”. The reason it is silent for you is that the “controlled media of the U.S.” will not allow the public to know there is rioting and disturbances throughout the Muslim world. The U.S. has just become the enemy of 1.5 billion Muslims who may someday avoid the U.S. and its products! Furthermore, U.S. citizens may become smart enough to stop all aid to Israel, even though the U.S. Senator of Israel, Cardin, continues to work to stop “free speech” for Americans.
Any ethnic group that organizes to advance a group agenda should be open to critical discussion of its priorities and whether they are consistent with those of other groups or the country as a whole. This is not possible with the Israel lobby. The only way to remove a taboo is to break it. For this reason the troll culture of the Internet is very valuable and we now see a campaign to legitimize censorship by service providers, which is like the phone company saying they won’t handle calls for people who say nasty things. By keeping the in-your-face troll culture alive we may hope to approach the day when people feel they can speak frankly in more respectable venues than the comment section.
A second problem is money. Both parties largely depend on militantly Zionist billionaires for money. These billionaires, such as Adelson, Singer, Soros, and Sabin, describe themselves as liberal on social issues, which introduces an additional problem for the GOP base, which is routinely sold out on issues such as abortion. Trump’s next nominee for the Supreme Court is likely to be a stealth pro-choicer and pro-lifers need to get tough for once, since the chance will not come again. Measures to reduce the role of money in politics will be helpful to social conservatives and foreign policy realists alike even if unhelpful to militant tax cutters.
but then again, what we need is a button for 'Coward'
for all the dickless wonders who post ad hominem idiocy, and do so anonymously
Mr. Unz, do you think it would be possible to add a sniveling 'Coward' button?
The founding fathers wrote anonymously and it’s just common sense in certain contexts. It’s not as if recent advances in surveillance technology were not being employed to ‘out’ and punish people with unpopular opinions. It’s impossible to over-estimate the viciousness of people who are drawn to centrist politics, so better safe than sorry. It should be a priority for the right to create a surveillance proof channel for anonymous speech. We have already seen the NSA abuse its surveillance capabilities which are unconstitutional to begin with. In fact, its capabilities have even been used to stalk attractive women!
People who live in trailer parks today are largely ignorant of Israel and Judaism. They are also afraid to talk about politics. Like it or not, anti-Semites tend to be college grads. Among blacks especially, the more education a person has the more likely he or she is to harbor anti-Jewish feelings.
I have no problem with that Jack, in fact I’m also writing anonymously, as ‘Rurik’ isn’t even my real name!
my problem is with people who troll this site without so much as the courage to create a screen name – so that others can respond to that person, rather than an amorphous specter who floats away as soon as his words are mocked, and whose ‘identity’ can simply be assumed by the next coward who avoids even a sobriquet lest their ‘arguments’ come back to haunt them.
if you’re a troll, (and The Unz Review has legions of them), then there’s nothing to keep you from just spamming the site with disruptive clatter, with the intention of dragging the discussion down and preventing a general edification- that all people of good faith who come here are trying to engage in.
a nom de plume, so to speak, at least ties the person making comments to an (anonymous) ‘identity’ of sorts, so that it can be held accountable for it’s words and forum actions.
and baring that, we should have a Coward button to point out when a poster is clearly too craven to ‘sign’ his or her obnoxious content
for the people who post a comment just to enlighten and entertain, then there’s no reason to press the Coward button
but for the trolls who spam the site to ruin it for the rest of the people who read and enjoy it, we should be able to mock them with a handy button, (is all I’m humbly suggesting)
Peace.
Ha ha! Our own “Green Zone” – go OIC!
At a recent Muslim conference I bought something for my daughter that was produced in Palestine (West Bank) that was made by the local women in order to support them. I wonder if that will eventually become a crime.
Agree with your sentiments here, but…
What??!! You mean you aren’t some Varangian warlord – what in blazes??!! The shame “Rurik” – the shame!
Peace.
Hey anarchyst,
I agree here and I agree with you that Christianity is essentially monotheistic (we differ on His nature, but not on Him)…but then you make certain claims…
I don’t know much about the Talmud, but I would say, yes, in the case of Islam – the assumption is that the brotherhood of the believers is distinct (welcoming to ALL regardless of nationality or social status) and would be on the top of the totem pole in a Muslim-majority land. That’s pretty much baked into the cake.
The problem here is that Christian supremacy was the assumed position of Christendom for centuries – there was no way that a Muslim or Buddhist or Jew was let into the halls of power. The Christian monarchs often derived their legitimacy as upholders of the Christian faith – this was a base-level assumption. Now, Westphalia started to change all that until you get to the point that you have today* – but now you are also complaining that a religious minority has, in effect, got a strangle-hold on the levers of power and is transforming society to your detriment. So which is it? You can’t have it both ways; pat yourself about how open and egalitarian you are and then complain about the consequences – it simply doesn’t make sense. “Look at us – we have three Jews in the Supreme Court!” while “Oh my God – there are three Jews in the Supreme Court!”
I have learned until multiple Muslim scholars, referenced more classical medieval Islamic texts than you’ve ever seen in your life – I have never, ever heard anything like this. In fact, if you look at a classic tafsir (like one of Imam Qurtubi [ra] who lived in Cordoba) this is what he says about the verse (4:36) which talks about being good to the neighbor; he states that none of this verse has been abrogated and there is agreement on this and he furthermore points out that the goodness to the neighbor is recommended whether Muslim or disbeliever – that this is the correct opinion:
قلت: وعلى هذا فالوصاة بالجار مأمور بها مندوب إليها مسلماً كان أو كافراً، وهو الصحيح
http://www.altafsir.com/Tafasir.asp?tMadhNo=1&tTafsirNo=5&tSoraNo=4&tAyahNo=36&tDisplay=yes&Page=4&Size=1&LanguageId=1
I’ll readily admit some schools do this in certain cases – for instance the Shafi’i school allows for only half payment of blood money for killing a non-Muslim, but the Hanafi school says the murderer can be put to death and the blood money is the same. So that’s a difference of opinion – you have to be honest about the entire picture. Furthermore, I can’t think of any Muslim country that isn’t currently applying the Hanafi position (maybe Saudi).
So can you cite evidence for your statement based on the views of our own scholars and not your interpretation – I’d love to see it. Just like I don’t find it fair for that anonymous guy to speak on your behalf and claim what you believe, I think others are due the same courtesy, no?
With respect.
Talha,
A dedicated egalitarian does not have to invite murders into the tent.
In most established philosophies - there is an ideal that states there is a “golden mean.”
When using the golden mean - we reject the extremes. We try to find a workable middle road solution to a problem.
There are always rational exceptions to everything – even murder – even stealing – even lying.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. The golden mean says - one Jew on the Supreme Court is OK – anything close to a majority, never.
Keep up the good work!
Thanx, L.K. BTW- Israeli power continues to amaze. Here’s another taste:
http://yournewswire.com/atlanta-airport-blackout-nukes-israel/
Commendably brave of you to post word on the weird Atlanta airport incident.
Having carefully read Christopher Bollyn's "Solving 9/11" which illustrated manifold types of Israeli control at ZUS airports, the news about the lone-flight did not surprise at all.
For me, this caper suggests someone Mossad-esque wanting to get caught.
I am unaware about "W80 Variable Yield Nuclear Weapons."
But since Treasury Secretary Mnuchin honeymooned using ZUS military aircraft, one like me is prompted to figure that he could have made an overnite US Air Force "W80" delivery arrangement to Israel.
All in all, and speaking very respectfully, Mark, something stinks about this matter.
Thank you very much!
[Nikki Haley threatens to “take names” at the UN ahead of Jerusalem vote]
This kind of threat is very stupid, indeed. How dare this racist petty zionist stooge threaten countries with centuries of civilization, some more than 8000 years, not to vote for UN resolution regarding Jerusalem against apartheid entity Israel. Doesn’t she know is illegal to black mail member of the UN to serve the interest of the tribe who have stolen land of Palestine? This is UNCIVILIZED act of diplomacy. This is UN not family business. The lies that came out of the mouth of a man in the business of whore houses, Casino and Hotels IS NOT LEGAL BINDING.
How dumb one can become to think that she can threaten countries to buy their votes!!! and get away with it, because she is at the service of the criminal zionist tribe. All countries must demand from UN to kick her out. She does not know her job.
Why the coward, Mueller, does not prosecute these traitors who were involved in Israel- gate, NOT Russia- gate?
Even Stephen Cohen believes that Trump and ‘young’ zionist jew Kushner committed conspiracy when they tried to change US foreign policy for the interest of a foreign entity (Israel) against the interest of the US represented by Obama:
[In any event, to the extent that Flynn encouraged Moscow not to reply in kind immediately to Obama’s highly provocative sanctions, he performed a service to U.S. national security, not a crime. And, assuming that Flynn was acting on the instructions of his president-elect, so did Trump. Still more, if Flynn “colluded” in any way, it was with Israel, not Russia, having been asked by that government to dissuade countries from voting for an impending anti-Israel U.N. resolution.]
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-scary-void-inside-russia-gate/5623106
Traitors in many countries, including US, will be punished severely even executed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEdRSLToRP8
http://yournewswire.com/atlanta-airport-blackout-nukes-israel/
Mark,
Commendably brave of you to post word on the weird Atlanta airport incident.
Having carefully read Christopher Bollyn’s “Solving 9/11″ which illustrated manifold types of Israeli control at ZUS airports, the news about the lone-flight did not surprise at all.
For me, this caper suggests someone Mossad-esque wanting to get caught.
I am unaware about “W80 Variable Yield Nuclear Weapons.”
But since Treasury Secretary Mnuchin honeymooned using ZUS military aircraft, one like me is prompted to figure that he could have made an overnite US Air Force “W80″ delivery arrangement to Israel.
All in all, and speaking very respectfully, Mark, something stinks about this matter.
Thank you very much!
Well, can you blame us? You gave up power without a fight. Your “elites” were crawling on their bellies, kissing our feet. How is that our fault? It’s like walking into a room full of Goyische Kopf suckers begging to be fleeced. You’d be crazy if you didn’t reap the benefits by maximizing your advantage. You’re no different than us, we’re just better at the game than you. Hate the game, not the players.
-- Consider the rules: Are not your "gamers" pretend on special victimhood (the WWII but not Bolshevik revolution) and special morality (the "most moral" IDF but not Nakba)?
Considering the history of the modern state of Israel and the "quality" of the "gamers" it is time to dismantle the Holocaust museums out of shame and confusion.
Hate the game, ostracize the players.
Think Peace --- Art
Agreed -- no doubt the British ruling class was "for" and created the state of Israel.
But in return, British citizens were subjected to murder during a Jewish "False Flag" terrorist attack (1946) on Jerusalem's King David Hotel. Please consider looking at the very disturbing video, below?
https://youtu.be/U8ZavzbeaFE
For me & many others, the great fear is a future False Flag terror attack perpetrated for the provocative purpose of starting a merciless American-Israeli Empire attack upon Iran, and of course, the bonus prize, creation of Greater Israel.
Thanks. Hiram!
Selah, Netanyahu, "9/11 was good for Israel."
Hi Chuck,
I am aware of the Zionist-Jewish false-flag terrorist bombing of the King David Hotel in 1946 as well as the many other Zionist-Jewish false flags since the late 1930s to date in and outside Palestine. The point I wanted to make is that the ruling class of the British Empire (an alliance between Anglo-Saxon oligarchies) is never mentioned. They have always used proxies to do their dirty work. Catching the hit man is one thing, catching the one who ordered the hit; another.
In regards to the imagined Greater Israel, so far and thanks to Russia, it was thwarted. Also, a war with Iran will not go down as it did with precious “wars”.
Best,
Hiram of Tyre
Hiram,
Valuable insight, above.
In Le Carre's novel "The Little Drummer Girl," the Mossad has offers valuable advice to field agents, "In order to catch the lion, one must first tether the goat."
Thank you.
Israel, the Trust Fund Nation!
“Rothschild’s Primer on How to Launder Money in U.S. Real Estate”
source: https://www.rothschild.com/en/private-wealth/rothschild-trust/
source: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-04-07/exclusive-here-rothschilds-primer-how-launder-money-us-real-estate-and-avoid-blackli
In the early thirties jews succeeded in organising a world wide boycott of Ford cars.
Ford gave up.
Many USA rabbi's were against zionism, the USA was the new zion.
Though Truman recognised Israel diplomatically in 1948, this was against State Department advice.
They clearly saw the consequences of Muslim / Arab hatred against the USA.
Allegations are that Truman was bribed.Just after De Gaulle stopped selling weapons to Israel, he was angry about the 1967 war, the USA began really to support Israel.
Mearsheimer and Walt decribed jewish influence in the USA.
Senator Hollings in 2004 said that Bush jr promised AIPAC the Iraq war in case he wwas elected, 'that is politics', according to Hollings.
There of course were other considerations to remove Saddam, the man who became ruler of Iraq with USA support, in order to subjugate Iran.Nevertheless, what Hollings describes as politics is expensive for the USA taxpayer, and has been the cause of Muslim hatred against the USA all over the world.
As someone British wrote after WWI, 'the poison sowed by propaganda will remain for dozens of years'.
Similarly, Muslim hatred against the USA, and USA citizens, will not disappear soon, even if the USA changes course politically drastically, what will not happen soon, after giving away Jerusalem.Maybe the greatest cost to the USA is the USA becoming more and more totalitarian, anyone is spied on, what all the safety measures cost, I never saw an estimate.Final remark, jews colonising Palestine began around 1880, before Hitler was even born.
Yep. De Gualle wanted to boycott Israel and have a Europe with much less US influence.
In fact the CIA tried to kill him once. (quite sure this is true, but someone can correct me).
The statement wasn’t meant to shake up the diplomatic world. It’s for domestic consumption though not real Americans. But I’m sure AIPAC was pleased. Likud had to enjoy it as well. I doubt Haley wrote it, Christian Zionist or not.
I don’t know where Nikki stands in 2018 with the all but assured jettisoning of Sec.State Tillerson. I know Pompeo (CIA) has been mentioned, but I think he has other problems. Go Nikki, empty threats are fun. And pithy quotes like this prove she could end up with the big job in spite of qualifications.
This will be a long post, I hope it will pass character limits if any. First this is, in their words, how hasbara agents utilizing a new app remove Youtube and Facebook posts (as well as my posts as REALITY CHECK on Yahoo articles):
“A new app [act.il] ‘arms’ thousands of motivated civilians worldwide, defending Israel’s image online” … “We had about 1,000 volunteers, most of them students from the IDC, who created pro-Israel PR content in 35 different languages, reaching some 40 million web users.” …
we started working from the operations room on a regular basis. We had a database of student volunteers from dozens of countries, and it became more and more organized. We started setting up departments: One department created pro-Israeli marketing content, another department found and marked online articles that required our attention, and a third department dealt with finding and reporting pages that incite against Israel.” … Within only two weeks, it was downloaded by over 6,000 people in 27 countries around the world …
“In the months before the app’s launch, we ran it a pilot among a group of some 800 students, most of them Americans,” … During the pilot period, we were able to remove 2-5 inciting pages or videos every week. We’re working with the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] and the Shin Bet [Israeli version of the FBI], who are giving us information on such inciting content, and even they couldn’t keep us with how fast we were getting things removed.” … “Companies, such as Facebook, remove content following reports from the community,” Ben-Yosef explains. “If there is only one person reporting it, he usually gets told by Facebook the content doesn’t meet the criteria for removal. If 300 report it—the content is removed immediately. As soon as content inciting against Israel is posted online, we send a message through the app and all of its subscribers immediately report it.” …
“Students from the University of California (UC), where there are a lot of anti-Israel activists, came to us for help,” Briga says. “We organized a joint campaign, in which we opened Skype chats at the IDC and at UC campuses and we let random students just sit down and have a conversation with someone from here [Israel].
https://www.israelandstuff.com/want-to-defend-israel-heres-a-lesson-in-hasbara
This only scratching the surface, but I’ve been posting on Yahoo news articles a number of quotes (verified and with their photos) of Jewish politicians and leaders of Jewish/Israel advocacy groups on how they work for Israel’s interests inside our government. I usually headline these “How israel first jews hijack our foreign policy.”
Beginning with Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, “Senior Advisor” Jared Kushner who as Phil has already noted, was found to have colluded with Israel to block the UN vote condemning the illegal israeli “settlements” in opposition to U.S. policy in place before Trump took office.
Former American Jewish negotiator Aaron David Miller: “For far too long, many American officials involved in Arab-Israeli peacemaking, myself included, have acted as Israel’s attorney, catering and coordinating with the Israelis at the expense of successful peace negotiations.” – Aaron David Miller in the Washington Post 2005
Jonathan Kessler : “How are we going to beat back the anti-Israel divestment resolution at Berkeley? We’re going to make certain that pro-Israel students take over the student government and reverse the vote. That is how AIPAC operates in our nation’s capitol. This is how AIPAC must operate on our nation’s campuses.” -Jonathan Kessler (The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Leadership Director)
Morris Amitay: “There are a lot of guys at the working level up here [on Capitol Hill]…who happen to be Jewish, who are willing…to look at certain issues in terms of their Jewishness…These are all guys who are in a position to make the decision in these areas for those senators…You can get an awful lot done just at the staff level.” -Morris Amitay, former executive director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, explains how this invisible cadre aids the Israel lobby in advancing its geopolitical agenda
Jewish Congressman Stephen Solarz: “When I was first elected to Congress six years ago (1974) I deliberately sought an assignment on the Foreign Affairs Committee precisely because I wanted to be in a position to be helpful to Israel”
[Jewish senator Charles] Schumer explained to a New York radio station that his name “comes from the word shomer, guardian, watcher” and that he believes that “one of my roles, very important in the United States Senate, is to be a shomer — or the shomer Yisrael [guardian of Israel]. And I will continue to be that with every bone in my body.” In other words, if Schumer thinks scuttling a deal is the right thing for Israel, then he is going to work hard to scuttle the deal. -Matthew Yglesias (political writer and former intern to Charles Schumer)
“Politics in America has become a Jewish profession, just like arts and the law…”— Ira Forman, executive director of the National Jewish Democratic Council, quoted in The Jewish Daily Forward on March 20, 2008
I am aware of the Zionist-Jewish false-flag terrorist bombing of the King David Hotel in 1946 as well as the many other Zionist-Jewish false flags since the late 1930s to date in and outside Palestine. The point I wanted to make is that the ruling class of the British Empire (an alliance between Anglo-Saxon oligarchies) is never mentioned. They have always used proxies to do their dirty work. Catching the hit man is one thing, catching the one who ordered the hit; another.
In regards to the imagined Greater Israel, so far and thanks to Russia, it was thwarted. Also, a war with Iran will not go down as it did with precious “wars”.
Best,
Hiram of Tyre
“Catching the hit man is one thing, catching the one who ordered the hit; another.”
Hiram,
Valuable insight, above.
In Le Carre’s novel “The Little Drummer Girl,” the Mossad has offers valuable advice to field agents, “In order to catch the lion, one must first tether the goat.”
Thank you.
This kind of threat is very stupid, indeed. How dare this racist petty zionist stooge threaten countries with centuries of civilization, some more than 8000 years, not to vote for UN resolution regarding Jerusalem against apartheid entity Israel. Doesn't she know is illegal to black mail member of the UN to serve the interest of the tribe who have stolen land of Palestine? This is UNCIVILIZED act of diplomacy. This is UN not family business. The lies that came out of the mouth of a man in the business of whore houses, Casino and Hotels IS NOT LEGAL BINDING.
How dumb one can become to think that she can threaten countries to buy their votes!!! and get away with it, because she is at the service of the criminal zionist tribe. All countries must demand from UN to kick her out. She does not know her job.
Why the coward, Mueller, does not prosecute these traitors who were involved in Israel- gate, NOT Russia- gate?
Even Stephen Cohen believes that Trump and 'young' zionist jew Kushner committed conspiracy when they tried to change US foreign policy for the interest of a foreign entity (Israel) against the interest of the US represented by Obama:
[In any event, to the extent that Flynn encouraged Moscow not to reply in kind immediately to Obama’s highly provocative sanctions, he performed a service to U.S. national security, not a crime. And, assuming that Flynn was acting on the instructions of his president-elect, so did Trump. Still more, if Flynn “colluded” in any way, it was with Israel, not Russia, having been asked by that government to dissuade countries from voting for an impending anti-Israel U.N. resolution.]
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-scary-void-inside-russia-gate/5623106
Traitors in many countries, including US, will be punished severely even executed.
How can Quebec workers know if the following agreement will really benefit Quebecers and Israelis? Does this involve USAID for Israel? :
Additional Background and Outcomes
•$12 M bilateral cooperation agreement between the Quebec government and the Israeli Innovation Authority on research and technological innovation.
•Cybersecurity partnership agreement between Hydro-Québec and the Israel Electric Corporation.
•Talks between Premier Couillard and Prime Minister Netanyahu to conclude a partnership agreement on artificial intelligence and big data.
•Premier Couillard’s announcement of plans to open a Quebec Economic Office in Israel
•CIJA-Québec was pleased to play a role in supporting this successful mission, and particularly in organizing last week’s Shabbat Dinner in Jerusalem. We are grateful that Premier Couillard acknowledged our contribution to his mission.
•CIJA-Québec was very pleased when the Premier announced this trip at a cocktail hosted by CIJA-Québec in the Fall of 2017.
•Photos available for download here.
http://cija.ca/press-release-premier-couillards-economic-mission-to-israel-delivers-enormous-benefits-for-quebecers-and-israelis/
Thank you,
After the folks at The American Conservative read this excellent piece I’m sure the thoughtful ones will wonder how they could have been so short sighted as to fire Phil Giraldi while the chicken shits and losers, who seem to be in the majority, will secretly rejoice.
Gee, amid all this preoccupation with the BDS shoah, I hope the Jewish State doesn’t forget to criminalize Symington-Glenn!
https://irmep.org/CFP/S&G/116-cv-01610lo_r2.pdf
The antidote to the ongoing slow coup d’etat in the US:
http://russia-insider.com/en/trump-should-prosecute-illegal-nsa-cia-cabal-and-put-mueller-jail/ri22001
“In order for Russian nuclear entity Rosatom to purchase Uranium One the deal required approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. The committee consists of top officials from nine different federal agencies. … the key agency — the main driver out of all government players involved — is the U.S. Department of State, conveniently headed by Mrs. Bill Clinton in 2009.
To be clear, Hillary Clinton did not have the authority to push such a potentially-controversial deal through by herself. Such power ultimately resides with the president, in this case, Barack H. Obama. But also joining Madame Clinton on the CFIUS was the contemptible, corrupt, partisan U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Under the careful orchestration of the Obama-Clinton-Democrat graft artists, the CFIUS voted twice, first in 2010 and then in 2013, to approve Rosatom’s acquisition of Uranium One, thereby giving Vladimir Putin control of 20% of all U.S. uranium.
It would be ridiculous to think that Obama, Hillary, Holder, and Mueller would not have been well aware of the FBI’s investigation into the Russian racketeering and all of the bribes and kickbacks, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, that formed a backdrop to the Uranium One acquisition by Russia.
These sworn federal officials did not step in to expose and halt the tainted Uranium One deal, they quite unabashedly cleared the way for it. Robert Mueller, far from being just the head of the FBI investigating Russia’s racketeering activities around the deal, seems to have in fact been an active participant in it, going so far as to personally deliver ten grams of HEU (highly enriched uranium) to the Russians in September 2009.”
— Dandy!
The older brother thing is a reference to Esau and Jacob.
After the racist zionist servant, Haley, threaten the world to black mail who ever goes against the wishes of Trump Regime, the following is UN RESOLUTION result:
U.N. passes measure implicitly REJECTING Trump REGIME’S decision to announce Jerusalem as the Israel capital.
Israel has no right in occupied land of Palestine. These colonists are from Khazar tribe with NO relations to Palestine. They are NOT even Semites. The ‘jewish state’ is in New York. Trump can give his own real estate to these colonist as well, no one will object. They can give all of Germany to these people but have NO RIGHT to steal Palestinians land who are living there for the past 23 centuries CONTINUALLY.
Despite blunt warnings of U.S. funding cuts, 128 countries voted in favor of the nonbinding resolution and only nine voted against it. Another 35 countries abstained.
Anyone knows the NAME OF THESE COWARD 35 COUNTRIES WHO ABSTAINED? No one should trust cowards and should not have economic relations with these petty countries.
Is INDIA one of them?
You can’t have it both ways; pat yourself about how open and egalitarian you are and then complain about the consequences – it simply doesn’t make sense.
Talha,
A dedicated egalitarian does not have to invite murders into the tent.
In most established philosophies – there is an ideal that states there is a “golden mean.”
When using the golden mean – we reject the extremes. We try to find a workable middle road solution to a problem.
There are always rational exceptions to everything – even murder – even stealing – even lying.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. The golden mean says – one Jew on the Supreme Court is OK – anything close to a majority, never.
Shame on zionist servant Haley. Even India voted positively for the UN resolution despite the fact that Trump Regime threaten to ‘punish’.
It is funny that ‘president’ of Philippine plays it ‘though’, but he abstained showing that Philippine is a COLONY and he is a servant. No major country either abstained or voted negatively. All voted positively. A big victory for the United Front against zionist baby killers and their stooges.
The following is the result:
https://twitter.com/search?q=UN+resolution&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch
This is actually a pretty big deal.
Ms. Haley, lying again:
No, we don’t.
POLL: By 2-to-1, Americans Oppose Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/12/poll-2-1-americans-oppose-moving-u-s-embassy-jerusalem.html
For the complete (and reliable) poll on Middle East issues, go to:
https://criticalissues.umd.edu/sites/criticalissues.umd.edu/files/nov_2017_umcip_questionnaire_final_version.pdf
CANADA Abstained on UN Jerusalem resolution.
This is actually a pretty big deal.
To give Ambassador Haley a hand in keeping track, here’s everyone who’s now totally on notice (source: https://www.buzzfeed.com/hayesbrown/so-that-didnt-quite-go-like-nikki-haley-wanted?utm_term=.fhYQa25GR&bftwnews#.pkWEXK3zx):
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Lichtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Peru
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Korea (South Korea)
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zimbabwe
Member states that abstained (source: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/12/jerusalem-resolution-country-voted-171221180116873.html)
A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia
B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina
C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic
D: Dominican Republic
E: Equatorial Guinea
F: Fiji
H: Haiti, Hungary
J: Jamaica
K: Kiribati
L: Latvia, Lesotho
M: Malawi, Mexico
P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland
R: Romania, Rwanda
S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan
T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu
U: Uganda
V: Vanuatu
POLL: By 2-to-1, Americans Oppose Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem
C&D,
This is Trump’s first major blunder. He didn’t do it for America first. He did it for family.
He gave his Jewish grandchildren a country.
Think Peace – Art
So, he is either profoundly stupid and everyone advising him is a moron, or this is what he wanted to happen. The latter would be diabolically masterful.
December 21, 2017, 3:23 pm
I hope and pray on this day the 22nd the december 2017 that lightning will strike the gold dome of the rock and break it in two.it will be a symbol of the dividing of jerusalem and the begining of the attempt to exclude jews access to all of jerusalem.
The deeds of december.the ides of march
This is actually a pretty big deal.
I guess this means that geo has about as much influence in Canada as he does in the US.
Thanks for the graphic C & D!
I love these little islands in the middle of nowhere saying; “We stand with Israel! Now give us some candy!”
Soooo cute! You just want to squeeze their collective cheeks – “You naughty boyzzz!”
Peace.
Here's the spin The Israel Project (TIP) put on it:
Art, I am torn between whether Trump is a genius or an idiot. How could he not have anticipated this outcome? The vote is effectively symbolic and non-binding and could have been easily ignored had he and Ms. Haley not made a big deal of it and granted it such significance by threatening all the countries of the world, including allies and client states, as an immature bully. They have effectively managed to unite 1.8 billion muslims, Shia and Sunni alike, against Israel, while losing credibility in Europe and elsewhere. Of the 35 abstentions, 21 didn’t even show up to vote!
So, he is either profoundly stupid and everyone advising him is a moron, or this is what he wanted to happen. The latter would be diabolically masterful.
P.S. I'll try and dig up the names of the countries on that list and post it here.
Everybody knows that the NeoCons have to go, and the swamp must be drained for the Empire to achieve anything resembling a soft landing rather than the controlled-flight-into-terrain it was headed for.
Full Spectrum Dominance was the NeoCons' answer to the inevitability of the Empire's succumbing to the USSR's fate. By the mid-2000s, they had fallen short, the spectrum was no where near full, and the rise of China and Russia was already shrinking it further. This was apparent to everyone but those peering through the Straussian prism of Neo-conservatism/liberalism. IMHO, both his campaign and his presidency have been, well, masterful. Of course I have no idea whether Trump himself has even a clue about all of what he's doing, but it is apparent to me that somebody does. Lao Tzu said that the best ruler is the one who appears to have done nothing, and the people say that all the good things that happened came about of their own accord. Well, the swamp is draining itself, as its denizens turn into caricatures of themselves, and the spell the Empire held over its allies, friends and enemies has broken as the myths of Full Spectrum Dominance revealed their rather unimpressive limits. Suddenly, everybody knows it.
A soft landing is still remote, but the path being taken seems to be more likely to get there than any of the other options America had in early 2016.
C&D,
I vote for diabolically masterful.
Look at the situation - Republicans singing "happy days are here again" - Democrats hapless - media worse - economy humming - Muller discredited - and he just gave is grandchildren another peoples country - what's not to crow about?
He is on top of the heap of political poo - and telling the world to suck up!
He is Teddy Roosevelt II with a big stick – he is JFK II going back to the moon – he is FDR II rescuing America from starvation.
He is Trump the Great!
Am I far off?
Think Peace --- Art
The graphics are from AL-Jazeera. I added them because they capture the votes more concisely than my prior list did.
You have to acknowledge the success of their bullying, though. In addition to Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, they managed to intimidate Guatemala, Honduras, Nauru, Palau, and Togo to vote against.
Here’s the spin The Israel Project (TIP) put on it:
A coup supported by important elements of the ZUSA ruling elite...
So, he is either profoundly stupid and everyone advising him is a moron, or this is what he wanted to happen. The latter would be diabolically masterful.
Hey, C&D. If there are 193 member states of the UN (128+9+35+21= 193), this probably means the 21 were not a subset of the 35. I think it was a commenter in #147 who wanted to designate as “cowards” the 35 countries that abstained. If abstaining is a sign of cowardice, what should one call those countries that are afraid to even show up to vote?
P.S. I’ll try and dig up the names of the countries on that list and post it here.
1. Central African Republic
2. Democratic Republic of Congo
3. El Salvador
4. Georgia
5. Guinea-Bissau
6. Kenya
7. Mongolia
8. Myanmar
9. Republic of Moldova
10. St. Kitts-Nevis
11. St. Lucia
12. Samoa
13. San Marino
14. São Tomé-Príncipe
15. Sierra Leone
16. Swaziland
17. Timor Leste
18. Tonga
19. Turkmenistan
20. Ukraine
21. Zambia
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/how-countries-voted-on-un-jerusalem-resolution/
The countries with no voting symbol beside them are the no-shows.
For many countries, the UN is little more than a club to which they can send their privileged to party in NY at their beleaguered populations' expense. I suspect many of the no-show delegations were barely aware that there even was a vote, much less its import, and that many of the abstainers hadn't given it enough thought to decide.
Nevertheless, the outcome clearly reflects a global realization that US leadership has its limits, and that the world is well aware of its Master-Blaster relationship with Israel. In the face of Haley's and Trump's juvenile threats, not a single, half-way sovereign country voted with the US-IL tandem. That speaks volumes to what the world as a whole thinks of American leadership, and that is the overwhelming message of this vote.
So, he is either profoundly stupid and everyone advising him is a moron, or this is what he wanted to happen. The latter would be diabolically masterful.
Trump is a little bit show of. Nobody could do it but I did it.
Here's the spin The Israel Project (TIP) put on it:
And of those, Honduras, for example, had its legitimate government overthrown in a coup in 2009…
A coup supported by important elements of the ZUSA ruling elite…
[There were 21 nations that did not show up for the vote.]
One of those country that I don’t see its name on the board is SOUTH KOREA.
If this is true, then I NEVER BUY A DAMN THING MADE IN SOUTH KOREA.
I don’t like countries that are colony of the racist and mass murderers.
Sometimes I wonder if the moronic “Christian” Evangelists who support Zionism and Israel know what hard line Zionist rats really think of Christianity…
“We killed Jesus, we’re proud of it!” shout Israeli settlers trespassing on Palestinian property.
“We’ll kill you and the Palestinians”, they say to the people filming.
https://squawker.org/analysis/atlantacu/
"We killed Jesus, we're proud of it!" shout Israeli settlers trespassing on Palestinian property.
"We'll kill you and the Palestinians", they say to the people filming.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY6DQt2aGI0
I think it’s incumbent upon our resident PEAbrain to respond on behalf of his “peeps.”
F* you and Lizard King and the slugs you rode in on. :)
One of those country that I don't see its name on the board is SOUTH KOREA.
If this is true, then I NEVER BUY A DAMN THING MADE IN SOUTH KOREA.
I don't like countries that are colony of the racist and mass murderers.
South Korea = Republic of Korea
They opposed Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
P.S. I'll try and dig up the names of the countries on that list and post it here.
Yeah – you are correct.
P.S. I'll try and dig up the names of the countries on that list and post it here.
I just noticed that the names of all 193 countries are listed on the board. The 21 that didn’t bother to show up can be identified by there not being a symbol beside their name, including:
"We killed Jesus, we're proud of it!" shout Israeli settlers trespassing on Palestinian property.
"We'll kill you and the Palestinians", they say to the people filming.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY6DQt2aGI0
The only real democracy in the ME and the beacon of western civilization! Let’s send them more money and help them kill more of the indigenous people in that land. What better use of my taxes?
US Policies: Made In Israel
How Israeli dual citizens and their associates work to influence U.S. legislation in favor of Israel.
The video was made by DeceptionsUSA with assistance from If Americans Knew.
http://ifamericaknew.org/
Now there is a “who’s who” list worthy of framing! Most of the reps on that list couldn’t even spring for the plane ticket.
P.S. I'll try and dig up the names of the countries on that list and post it here.
Here it is:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/how-countries-voted-on-un-jerusalem-resolution/
The countries with no voting symbol beside them are the no-shows.
For many countries, the UN is little more than a club to which they can send their privileged to party in NY at their beleaguered populations’ expense. I suspect many of the no-show delegations were barely aware that there even was a vote, much less its import, and that many of the abstainers hadn’t given it enough thought to decide.
Nevertheless, the outcome clearly reflects a global realization that US leadership has its limits, and that the world is well aware of its Master-Blaster relationship with Israel. In the face of Haley’s and Trump’s juvenile threats, not a single, half-way sovereign country voted with the US-IL tandem. That speaks volumes to what the world as a whole thinks of American leadership, and that is the overwhelming message of this vote.
"We killed Jesus, we're proud of it!" shout Israeli settlers trespassing on Palestinian property.
"We'll kill you and the Palestinians", they say to the people filming.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY6DQt2aGI0
A bit OT, but have you seen this:
https://squawker.org/analysis/atlantacu/
One of those country that I don't see its name on the board is SOUTH KOREA.
If this is true, then I NEVER BUY A DAMN THING MADE IN SOUTH KOREA.
I don't like countries that are colony of the racist and mass murderers.
Ukraine, the spectacular project of Kagans & State Department, was absent! — Poroshenko and Groysman have shown a disrespect for the sugar daddy.
How Israeli dual citizens and their associates work to influence U.S. legislation in favor of Israel.
The video was made by DeceptionsUSA with assistance from If Americans Knew.
http://ifamericaknew.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwdtBZEuie0
A former congresswoman is on record saying she and other congress members were asked to sign pledges to Israel to receive funding… and in response a special prosecutor and congressional committees have been set up to investigate… wait for it, Russia-gate?
You can’t get any more foreign interference than the Zionist variety, but you can bet your bottom shekel that we will never see an Israel-gate.
The game’s not over yet.
He did it because the Jews have some thing BIG on him that would RUIN him.
Maybe a problem (for them) is that Trump is an independent sort of person, and he's old, so he might publicly turn on them at some point, regardless of the personal consequences. Even Obama showed some resistance at the end over Iran.
Every time you do that you should also email it to your senator and congressman.
Never say never, as I told the troll this game isn’t over yet.
We all come here and rant about Israel and our corrupt politicians but we should take some of that time and send it to our scum sucking politicians…its not enough to just rant on the internet.
I sent this to the UN PalestineCommittee on Wednesday asking them to share it with other members, also sent to UN Secretary General Office and what other UN members I could find email address for and to Haley’s office and to Trump on the WH site mail form.
Re: Niki Haley US and Jerusalem vote
Dear UN Member
‘Haley US-UN) tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us. On Thurs there’ll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names.”
The US will indeed be taking names and Ms Haley’s name is on our list.
She does not represent the ‘will of the American people’. She represents Israel and is paid to do so by a member(s) of the Israeli Fifth Column in the US such as Sheldon Adelson who contributed $250,000 to Haley’s 527, more than a quarter of her total fund raising. Adelson is famous among Americans for stating he regrets serving in the US military and wishes he had served in the IDF instead.
I think the world understands how the US is and has been manipulated on the Israel issue so need to explain that .
Instead I’d like to direct your attention to the most reliable polling group, the Program on International Policy Attitudes (PIPA) at the University of Maryland.
http://worldpublicopinion.net/international-poll-most-publics-including-americans-oppose-taking-sides-in-israeli-palestinian-conflict/
Which found that 71% of Americans favored a ‘even handed’ approach to the Israel Palestine problem.
” Asked how their country should approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 14 out of 18 publics preferred taking neither side. On average, 58 percent say that their country should not take either side, while just 20 percent favor siding with the Palestinians and 7 percent say that their country should take Israel’s side.
In eight of the countries this was a large majority–seven in 10 or more–including Mexicans (88%), South Koreans (82%), Britons (79%), the French (79%), Peruvians (76%), the Chinese (74%), Americans (71%), and Ukrainians (69%).
In no country does a majority favor taking Israel’s side. The largest percentages favoring taking Israel’s side are Indians (24%), Americans (21%), and Nigerians (15%).”
The majority of Americans don’t care about Israel one way or the other. The 20 to 30% who follow foreign policy are against the US-Israel relationship. The only support for Israel comes from politicians threaten or bought by the Jewish lobby and from the fanatic “Rapture’ Evangelicals who are only 10% of the general population. If we were to assume that the 2% US population of Jews all support Israel that means a very underwhelming 12% of America supports Israel.
You would be doing a enormous service to the ‘real’ America to vote against all the US actions at the UN that enables Israel to continue its current policies and actions which are detrimental to everyone in the ME and to America.
Sincerely,
I guarantee you thousands of Israel firsters are on the phone and faxs to congress ever day in Israel’s behalf…but we non jews do nothing….we forget these cretins in DC work for us, are paid by us…they are our fucking ‘employees’ for God’s sake and should be treated as such.
Besides emailing or faxing your politicians you can also contact diplomats of other countries such as those who didn’t cave to Trump and his junk yard bitch Haley’s threats to thank them.
You can look up your own politicians and here is a site that can connect you to any embassy in the US such as Turkey, etc
http://www.embassy.org/embassies/tr.html
Republic Of Turkey Embassy
2525 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20008
Phone: (202) 612-6700
Fax: (202) 612-6744
Email: embassy.washingtondc@mfa.gov.tr
Get off your butts and demand our employees in Washington follow our wishes or they’re fired.
"...during the last days of the Obama administration, the retired general was instructed to contact foreign ambassadors and foreign ministers of countries on the U.N. Security Council, ahead of a vote condemning Israeli settlements. Flynn was told to try to get them to delay that vote until after Barack Obama had left office, or oppose the resolution altogether.”
This [meddling into the US affairs] was being done for Netanyahu, not for Putin. As the New York Times reported this, “Mr. Flynn asked Russia to intervene at the United Nations on behalf of Israel.”
The plea-deal with Flynn has him admitting that his contacts with Kislyak were authorized only by Kushner (referred to in Flynn’s indictment not by name but only by the vague phrase “a very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team”).
While the Israel lobby ran interference for Kushner, the favorite pundits of the liberal anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ minimized the role of Israel in the Flynn saga. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who has devoted more content this year to Russia than to any other topic, appeared to entirely avoid the issue of Kushner’s collusion with Israel.”
Apparently, exposing Israeli control over the U.S. Government is, in effect, prohibited; only Russian ‘control’ over us may be ‘exposed’. The very possibility, that when America’s taxpayers pay (via U.S. taxes) annual donations of $3.8 billion per year to the Government of Israel, which is a ‘friend’, instead of a master — an enemy — of the American people, seems to be prohibited to disprove, or even to question publicly."
Hi renfro,
I admire and respect you.
But very tragically, & as Jimmy Carter told Oprah that the "US is no longer a democracy," American elections (voters) are not the agent that hires and fires.
Thanks for acting bravely!
Things will have to become much worse before they can get better. For example, if Trump attacks Iran on behalf of the Jewish state and the Russians come to Iran's defense, escalating into a major confrontation between two nuclear-armed countries.
Or, if they impeach Trump before 2020 and install another one of their Shabbos Goy as POTUS and they continue on the foreign policy front to implement PNAC's plan to remake the ME and on the domestic policy side to pass more and more legislation criminalizing the people's freedom of expression.
My only concern is that they have perfected the art of boiling frogs - turning the temperature ever so slightly higher until the frog is completely cooked - to such a point that Americans enjoy watching the boob tube in their hot tubs, not realizing their country is being flushed down the tubes.
In the meantime, if people are going to reach out to their elected representatives via written correspondences, they may as well include the following concrete measures for how to drain the swamp:
So, he is either profoundly stupid and everyone advising him is a moron, or this is what he wanted to happen. The latter would be diabolically masterful.
I may be dreaming in technicolor, but I’m on the side of “masterful”. Masterful in the same way as leaving Mueller/Rosenstein, and yes Haley, in place is.
Everybody knows that the NeoCons have to go, and the swamp must be drained for the Empire to achieve anything resembling a soft landing rather than the controlled-flight-into-terrain it was headed for.
Full Spectrum Dominance was the NeoCons’ answer to the inevitability of the Empire’s succumbing to the USSR’s fate. By the mid-2000s, they had fallen short, the spectrum was no where near full, and the rise of China and Russia was already shrinking it further. This was apparent to everyone but those peering through the Straussian prism of Neo-conservatism/liberalism.
IMHO, both his campaign and his presidency have been, well, masterful. Of course I have no idea whether Trump himself has even a clue about all of what he’s doing, but it is apparent to me that somebody does.
Lao Tzu said that the best ruler is the one who appears to have done nothing, and the people say that all the good things that happened came about of their own accord. Well, the swamp is draining itself, as its denizens turn into caricatures of themselves, and the spell the Empire held over its allies, friends and enemies has broken as the myths of Full Spectrum Dominance revealed their rather unimpressive limits. Suddenly, everybody knows it.
A soft landing is still remote, but the path being taken seems to be more likely to get there than any of the other options America had in early 2016.
Thank you for the excellent analysis.
Everybody knows that the NeoCons have to go, and the swamp must be drained for the Empire to achieve anything resembling a soft landing rather than the controlled-flight-into-terrain it was headed for.
Full Spectrum Dominance was the NeoCons' answer to the inevitability of the Empire's succumbing to the USSR's fate. By the mid-2000s, they had fallen short, the spectrum was no where near full, and the rise of China and Russia was already shrinking it further. This was apparent to everyone but those peering through the Straussian prism of Neo-conservatism/liberalism. IMHO, both his campaign and his presidency have been, well, masterful. Of course I have no idea whether Trump himself has even a clue about all of what he's doing, but it is apparent to me that somebody does. Lao Tzu said that the best ruler is the one who appears to have done nothing, and the people say that all the good things that happened came about of their own accord. Well, the swamp is draining itself, as its denizens turn into caricatures of themselves, and the spell the Empire held over its allies, friends and enemies has broken as the myths of Full Spectrum Dominance revealed their rather unimpressive limits. Suddenly, everybody knows it.
A soft landing is still remote, but the path being taken seems to be more likely to get there than any of the other options America had in early 2016.
I hope that you are right. The alternative is downright chilling.
Damn tight work, but it's gotta succeed or we're all in for a world of hurt.
Very well said! I concur 100%.
We forget that we are many and they are few, and we listen to those who say that we are impotent to change anything. If every patriot on this site would commit to sending their opinion to our ‘employees’ once a week as renfro advocates, it would put the fear of god into those congress-critters for the 2018 elections and beyond.
It would also be great to find patriotic leaders among us who would be willing to run for the various offices under the banner of “America First, not Israel” without fear of being labelled ‘anti-semitic’. I can imagine that crowd-funding such people could be quite successful. For each such candidate that wins, it would embolden hundreds of other patriots to run for office.
If nothing, Trump has proven that a non-typical candidate, whom we believed (the jury is out on whether we were fooled) would place the US before Israel, can win the presidency despite all the machinations of the deep state.
Jewish power detests patriotism and nationalism and equates it to Nazi Germany, while neglecting to mention that Israel is more nationalistic and racist (even against other jews, like the Ethiopian ones) than Nazi Germany ever was. Nationalism is a good thing and focuses on the well-being and prosperity of the nation while thwarting all those who would bring harm to it. Hitler rose to power to right the wrongs of the Versailles treaty and effectively restored Germany to prosperity, and it was Judea that declared war on Germany and not the other way around. The Holocaust never happened, but the myth of the Holocaust has been exceptionally effective in bringing down civilization to become servants of Jewish power. Today, Germans are reduced to a cowering and diminutive residue of their previous self, pandering to Israel at the expense of their own citizens, criminalizing free speech and historical research, while jailing octogenarian grandmothers for exposing the falsehoods of the WW2 narrative.
With that backdrop, I don’t want to be misinterpreted (I will be) when I say that the US needs a patriot like Hitler to restore us to our former sovereignty and prosperity, as does Germany and the rest of the world.
Nobody will give that to us. There are no saviors who will come to our rescue. We will have to save ourselves.
Drip, drip, drip…: “Russiagate” Is Actually “Israelgate”: Trump as “Agent of Israel”, Not of Russia?” https://www.globalresearch.ca/russiagate-is-actually-israelgate-trump-as-agent-of-israel-not-of-russia/5623521
“…during the last days of the Obama administration, the retired general was instructed to contact foreign ambassadors and foreign ministers of countries on the U.N. Security Council, ahead of a vote condemning Israeli settlements. Flynn was told to try to get them to delay that vote until after Barack Obama had left office, or oppose the resolution altogether.”
This [meddling into the US affairs] was being done for Netanyahu, not for Putin. As the New York Times reported this, “Mr. Flynn asked Russia to intervene at the United Nations on behalf of Israel.”
The plea-deal with Flynn has him admitting that his contacts with Kislyak were authorized only by Kushner (referred to in Flynn’s indictment not by name but only by the vague phrase “a very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team”).
While the Israel lobby ran interference for Kushner, the favorite pundits of the liberal anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ minimized the role of Israel in the Flynn saga. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who has devoted more content this year to Russia than to any other topic, appeared to entirely avoid the issue of Kushner’s collusion with Israel.”
Apparently, exposing Israeli control over the U.S. Government is, in effect, prohibited; only Russian ‘control’ over us may be ‘exposed’. The very possibility, that when America’s taxpayers pay (via U.S. taxes) annual donations of $3.8 billion per year to the Government of Israel, which is a ‘friend’, instead of a master — an enemy — of the American people, seems to be prohibited to disprove, or even to question publicly.”
“Get off your butts and demand our employees in Washington follow our wishes or they’re fired.”
Hi renfro,
I admire and respect you.
But very tragically, & as Jimmy Carter told Oprah that the “US is no longer a democracy,” American elections (voters) are not the agent that hires and fires.
Thanks for acting bravely!
Might be a good idea to send similar emails to members of the press.
Hi SolontoCroesus,
From letters to an editor to that which Phil Giraldi does weekly, any protest / exposure action is commendable.
But it's over.
At present, the battle against Zionist power in our country is become one of unorganized resistance.
Attempts at well financed (American) popular resistance are undergoing preventative monitor, and of course as needed, infiltration into leadership core.
There are no Charles Lindbergh "America First" heroes around. A question, S2C? Who in ZUSA is a widely known & popular voice that's fighting US Jewish Lobby and billionaire supremacy, political control?
Uh... the hero Sully (Chesley Sullenberger) who brought a passenger plane to safe landing, January 2009? The Lobby / ADL attack birds are programmed to ground flights of Neocons / Jews from out of government, Media, and educational institutions.
Americans and Palestinians share in common the inability to elect a political leadership who are unbound to a commitment to Israel.
All will recall how the Egyptian election result was overturned by ZUSA power? In contrast, nobody gets even CLOSE to becoming POT(Z)US without having pledged allegiance to Israel.
Author Linh Dinh writes "Postcards; The end of America." Indeed, and especially as baby-boomers thought, it's over.
All that is left is simmering anger and outcry from many brave / educated journalists and writers; i.e., Phil Giraldi. Another question, S2C. Are those Americans who are well aware of their country's demise obligated to speak and bind together? I think so. *
But fear is a powerful thing, and endowed Zionist Jews never had to mass-mail notices of the ways they have at hand to punish goyim malcontents.
Thank you S2C, and all others making valuable comment here.
* In Paul Craig Roberts annual Christmas article, he made a strong case for what only a
handful of good and honest people can do to restore US independence and the
Constitution.
I think it’s incumbent upon our resident PEAbrain to respond on behalf of his “peeps.”
F* you and Lizard King and the slugs you rode in on.
Say iffen - are you OK - be carful man - that is being very pushy for a niggle nagger --- Art
Tell me about it. A while back, I had suggested organizing a mass protest at the National Mall in DC. Didn’t go anywhere. The fundamental issue is that not enough American citizens are aware of this issue, only a few that have managed to escape from the Zionist propaganda, pumped out by the Luggenpresse of Weimerica.
Things will have to become much worse before they can get better. For example, if Trump attacks Iran on behalf of the Jewish state and the Russians come to Iran’s defense, escalating into a major confrontation between two nuclear-armed countries.
Or, if they impeach Trump before 2020 and install another one of their Shabbos Goy as POTUS and they continue on the foreign policy front to implement PNAC’s plan to remake the ME and on the domestic policy side to pass more and more legislation criminalizing the people’s freedom of expression.
My only concern is that they have perfected the art of boiling frogs – turning the temperature ever so slightly higher until the frog is completely cooked – to such a point that Americans enjoy watching the boob tube in their hot tubs, not realizing their country is being flushed down the tubes.
In the meantime, if people are going to reach out to their elected representatives via written correspondences, they may as well include the following concrete measures for how to drain the swamp:
1. repeal the non-restriction Immigration and Nationality Act (Hart-Celler Act) of 1965
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
I think a more promising effort would be to get out the vote to prevent Israel-firsters from getting re-elected. McCain is about to die but Graham is still there, along with a horde of other donkey-felators. Phil G. does a yeoman's job with his weekly articles, but we need to multiply that by an order of magnitude.
As renfro suggests, let's start with mail and fax to all congress-critters. Add mail and fax to the press as S2C suggests. Additionally, the kind of comments that appear here on UR should appear in high volume on media viewed by the wider public. The Israeli megaphone and droves of Hasbara agents inundate most online sites like the Washington Post, Yahoo! News, and all other sites that allow commenting. UR is unique in that Mr. Unz has created an enviable venue for serious posts that attracts a high calibre of commenters, and the handful of Hasbara trolls are far outnumbered by thoughtful and educated scholars.
The pen is mightier than the sword. Let's blanket every media outlet with our writing and inform every politician of our expectations of them, and the consequences of not delivering on them. Judging by the quality of comments here (you know who you are), that is a formidable arsenal indeed, and pointed in the right direction, should obliterate the enemy.
Is this a quote from the OT or NT?
Everybody knows that the NeoCons have to go, and the swamp must be drained for the Empire to achieve anything resembling a soft landing rather than the controlled-flight-into-terrain it was headed for.
Full Spectrum Dominance was the NeoCons' answer to the inevitability of the Empire's succumbing to the USSR's fate. By the mid-2000s, they had fallen short, the spectrum was no where near full, and the rise of China and Russia was already shrinking it further. This was apparent to everyone but those peering through the Straussian prism of Neo-conservatism/liberalism. IMHO, both his campaign and his presidency have been, well, masterful. Of course I have no idea whether Trump himself has even a clue about all of what he's doing, but it is apparent to me that somebody does. Lao Tzu said that the best ruler is the one who appears to have done nothing, and the people say that all the good things that happened came about of their own accord. Well, the swamp is draining itself, as its denizens turn into caricatures of themselves, and the spell the Empire held over its allies, friends and enemies has broken as the myths of Full Spectrum Dominance revealed their rather unimpressive limits. Suddenly, everybody knows it.
A soft landing is still remote, but the path being taken seems to be more likely to get there than any of the other options America had in early 2016.
“…the swamp is draining itself, as its denizens turn into caricatures of themselves…”
Thank you for the excellent analysis.
Things will have to become much worse before they can get better. For example, if Trump attacks Iran on behalf of the Jewish state and the Russians come to Iran's defense, escalating into a major confrontation between two nuclear-armed countries.
Or, if they impeach Trump before 2020 and install another one of their Shabbos Goy as POTUS and they continue on the foreign policy front to implement PNAC's plan to remake the ME and on the domestic policy side to pass more and more legislation criminalizing the people's freedom of expression.
My only concern is that they have perfected the art of boiling frogs - turning the temperature ever so slightly higher until the frog is completely cooked - to such a point that Americans enjoy watching the boob tube in their hot tubs, not realizing their country is being flushed down the tubes.
In the meantime, if people are going to reach out to their elected representatives via written correspondences, they may as well include the following concrete measures for how to drain the swamp:
Thank you. Here is a repost:
1. repeal the non-restriction Immigration and Nationality Act (Hart-Celler Act) of 1965
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
Everybody knows that the NeoCons have to go, and the swamp must be drained for the Empire to achieve anything resembling a soft landing rather than the controlled-flight-into-terrain it was headed for.
Full Spectrum Dominance was the NeoCons' answer to the inevitability of the Empire's succumbing to the USSR's fate. By the mid-2000s, they had fallen short, the spectrum was no where near full, and the rise of China and Russia was already shrinking it further. This was apparent to everyone but those peering through the Straussian prism of Neo-conservatism/liberalism. IMHO, both his campaign and his presidency have been, well, masterful. Of course I have no idea whether Trump himself has even a clue about all of what he's doing, but it is apparent to me that somebody does. Lao Tzu said that the best ruler is the one who appears to have done nothing, and the people say that all the good things that happened came about of their own accord. Well, the swamp is draining itself, as its denizens turn into caricatures of themselves, and the spell the Empire held over its allies, friends and enemies has broken as the myths of Full Spectrum Dominance revealed their rather unimpressive limits. Suddenly, everybody knows it.
A soft landing is still remote, but the path being taken seems to be more likely to get there than any of the other options America had in early 2016.
There is cold civil war (To the death) is going on in US now.
Faceless, that is except for Trump, the iconoclastic, reality TV bred frontman who couldn't be better suited to the role. His tsunamis of bombastic, semi-literate tweets keep the opposing forces mired in deciphering Trump-speak, while his over-the-top public persona presents a garishly attractive target that nevertheless sheds salvoes of accusations and slurs like a duck's back sheds water. He protects by shear misdirection the factional work being done behind the scenes.
Cooperation in the sense of doing nothing rash that could derail the plan. Nobody anywhere with any sense wants to see the US collapse. The damage to the world's economy, not to mention the damage and human horrors of escalating military conflicts would be catastrophic. The big boys, the old money that guides (rather than runs) world events, and has for centuries, hate chaos. Chaos is Kryptonite to old money.
You are right. It is a cage match to the death. Either the Neocon ideology dies and America frees itself so it can sit at the table with other great powers, or America (and much of the world) goes down to lie prone for generations. The world needs a healthy America to help face the almost insurmountable challenges coming our way in this century. An America flat on its back can't help, and the world will need all the help it can get.
Ilyana,
Respectfully, the "cold civil war" you described is the Zionist Jew-engineered battle involving Dems vs. GOP, left vs. right.
They closely watch the ZUSA population's temperature and apply just the right heat, up to the national "flashpoint" measurement.
Thanks!
So, he is either profoundly stupid and everyone advising him is a moron, or this is what he wanted to happen. The latter would be diabolically masterful.
So, he is either profoundly stupid and everyone advising him is a moron, or this is what he wanted to happen. The latter would be diabolically masterful.
C&D,
I vote for diabolically masterful.
Look at the situation – Republicans singing “happy days are here again” – Democrats hapless – media worse – economy humming – Muller discredited – and he just gave is grandchildren another peoples country – what’s not to crow about?
He is on top of the heap of political poo – and telling the world to suck up!
He is Teddy Roosevelt II with a big stick – he is JFK II going back to the moon – he is FDR II rescuing America from starvation.
He is Trump the Great!
Am I far off?
Think Peace — Art
For my part, I am going to wait a little longer to see how this plays out, not that there is an alternative but to wait and see, after all, how does replacing him with Pence not make matters worse?
If I could be king maker, I would seat Ron Paul and/or Tulsi Gabbard on the Iron Throne, and maybe Rand Paul - the jury is out on him, but an apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Is it ever a bad year for Israel as concerns freebies from the U.S. government? It seems things fluctuate somewhere between good year and banner year for little Israel.
F* you and Lizard King and the slugs you rode in on. :)
F* you and Lizard King and the slugs you rode in on.
Say iffen – are you OK – be carful man – that is being very pushy for a niggle nagger — Art
https://mpcdot.com/forums/topic/9485-jk-rowling-and-the-liberal-meltdown/page__st__120
“Might be a good idea to send similar emails to members of the press.”
Hi SolontoCroesus,
From letters to an editor to that which Phil Giraldi does weekly, any protest / exposure action is commendable.
But it’s over.
At present, the battle against Zionist power in our country is become one of unorganized resistance.
Attempts at well financed (American) popular resistance are undergoing preventative monitor, and of course as needed, infiltration into leadership core.
There are no Charles Lindbergh “America First” heroes around. A question, S2C? Who in ZUSA is a widely known & popular voice that’s fighting US Jewish Lobby and billionaire supremacy, political control?
Uh… the hero Sully (Chesley Sullenberger) who brought a passenger plane to safe landing, January 2009? The Lobby / ADL attack birds are programmed to ground flights of Neocons / Jews from out of government, Media, and educational institutions.
Americans and Palestinians share in common the inability to elect a political leadership who are unbound to a commitment to Israel.
All will recall how the Egyptian election result was overturned by ZUSA power? In contrast, nobody gets even CLOSE to becoming POT(Z)US without having pledged allegiance to Israel.
Author Linh Dinh writes “Postcards; The end of America.” Indeed, and especially as baby-boomers thought, it’s over.
All that is left is simmering anger and outcry from many brave / educated journalists and writers; i.e., Phil Giraldi. Another question, S2C. Are those Americans who are well aware of their country’s demise obligated to speak and bind together? I think so. *
But fear is a powerful thing, and endowed Zionist Jews never had to mass-mail notices of the ways they have at hand to punish goyim malcontents.
Thank you S2C, and all others making valuable comment here.
* In Paul Craig Roberts annual Christmas article, he made a strong case for what only a
handful of good and honest people can do to restore US independence and the
Constitution.
Chuck: "At present, the battle against Zionist power in our country is become one of unorganized resistance."
It is indeed pretty unorganized, and not just in Zamerica, but all over... obviously the ZUS is central in this equation...
Problem is, like Geokat stated previously, that too few really know what's going on.
But notice how even our unorganized resistance scares the hell out of the zios, who are pushing harder than ever for all sorts of censorship, including on the net... that is fear...
What is needed is that a sufficient number of more engaged folks wake up, that should do it.
Waking up the majority is not possible but it is not necessary either.
Notice the vast majority of people, even well read ones, don't have a clue as to how Israel came into existence... in a quite illegal and brutal manner... how the US foreign policy Establishment was against the partition plan as harmful to US interests, etc.
Let's spread the news Chuck;
We have the great writings from Giraldi.. I'd like to see him write a book on the subject...
Alison Weir's excellent articles are must reads for people all over the world who wish to become informed about Zionism/Israel, the conflict in Palestine...
http://ifamericaknew.org/about_us/alisonweir.html
Channeled rage is more powerful than nukes. Don't give up yet.
Things will have to become much worse before they can get better. For example, if Trump attacks Iran on behalf of the Jewish state and the Russians come to Iran's defense, escalating into a major confrontation between two nuclear-armed countries.
Or, if they impeach Trump before 2020 and install another one of their Shabbos Goy as POTUS and they continue on the foreign policy front to implement PNAC's plan to remake the ME and on the domestic policy side to pass more and more legislation criminalizing the people's freedom of expression.
My only concern is that they have perfected the art of boiling frogs - turning the temperature ever so slightly higher until the frog is completely cooked - to such a point that Americans enjoy watching the boob tube in their hot tubs, not realizing their country is being flushed down the tubes.
In the meantime, if people are going to reach out to their elected representatives via written correspondences, they may as well include the following concrete measures for how to drain the swamp:
The problem with draining the swamp is in having to ask the swamp creatures to do it.
1. repeal the non-restriction Immigration and Nationality Act (Hart-Celler Act) of 1965
2. repeal the Magnitsky Act
3. reinstate the draft
4. public money for public elections
5. all foreign agents must register under FARA
6. no dual citizens in positions of high office
7. all those countries who have, or are suspected of having, nuclear weapons must become a signatory of the NPT
8. end the occupation, now
9. no more regime-change wars for Israel
10. no more tribute paid to Israel
11. no more UN vetoes for Israel
12. the perpetrators of the illegal invasion of Iraq, Libya, and the destruction of Syria must be brought to justice
13. the perpetrators of torture must be brought to justice
The constitutional definition of treason needs to be expanded to reflect modern politics ….whats on the books doesn’t cover the kinds of treason going on today.
Hi SolontoCroesus,
From letters to an editor to that which Phil Giraldi does weekly, any protest / exposure action is commendable.
But it's over.
At present, the battle against Zionist power in our country is become one of unorganized resistance.
Attempts at well financed (American) popular resistance are undergoing preventative monitor, and of course as needed, infiltration into leadership core.
There are no Charles Lindbergh "America First" heroes around. A question, S2C? Who in ZUSA is a widely known & popular voice that's fighting US Jewish Lobby and billionaire supremacy, political control?
Uh... the hero Sully (Chesley Sullenberger) who brought a passenger plane to safe landing, January 2009? The Lobby / ADL attack birds are programmed to ground flights of Neocons / Jews from out of government, Media, and educational institutions.
Americans and Palestinians share in common the inability to elect a political leadership who are unbound to a commitment to Israel.
All will recall how the Egyptian election result was overturned by ZUSA power? In contrast, nobody gets even CLOSE to becoming POT(Z)US without having pledged allegiance to Israel.
Author Linh Dinh writes "Postcards; The end of America." Indeed, and especially as baby-boomers thought, it's over.
All that is left is simmering anger and outcry from many brave / educated journalists and writers; i.e., Phil Giraldi. Another question, S2C. Are those Americans who are well aware of their country's demise obligated to speak and bind together? I think so. *
But fear is a powerful thing, and endowed Zionist Jews never had to mass-mail notices of the ways they have at hand to punish goyim malcontents.
Thank you S2C, and all others making valuable comment here.
* In Paul Craig Roberts annual Christmas article, he made a strong case for what only a
handful of good and honest people can do to restore US independence and the
Constitution.
Hey Chuck,
Chuck: “At present, the battle against Zionist power in our country is become one of unorganized resistance.”
It is indeed pretty unorganized, and not just in Zamerica, but all over… obviously the ZUS is central in this equation…
Problem is, like Geokat stated previously, that too few really know what’s going on.
But notice how even our unorganized resistance scares the hell out of the zios, who are pushing harder than ever for all sorts of censorship, including on the net… that is fear…
What is needed is that a sufficient number of more engaged folks wake up, that should do it.
Waking up the majority is not possible but it is not necessary either.
Notice the vast majority of people, even well read ones, don’t have a clue as to how Israel came into existence… in a quite illegal and brutal manner… how the US foreign policy Establishment was against the partition plan as harmful to US interests, etc.
Let’s spread the news Chuck;
We have the great writings from Giraldi.. I’d like to see him write a book on the subject…
Alison Weir’s excellent articles are must reads for people all over the world who wish to become informed about Zionism/Israel, the conflict in Palestine…
http://ifamericaknew.org/about_us/alisonweir.html
Hi SolontoCroesus,
From letters to an editor to that which Phil Giraldi does weekly, any protest / exposure action is commendable.
But it's over.
At present, the battle against Zionist power in our country is become one of unorganized resistance.
Attempts at well financed (American) popular resistance are undergoing preventative monitor, and of course as needed, infiltration into leadership core.
There are no Charles Lindbergh "America First" heroes around. A question, S2C? Who in ZUSA is a widely known & popular voice that's fighting US Jewish Lobby and billionaire supremacy, political control?
Uh... the hero Sully (Chesley Sullenberger) who brought a passenger plane to safe landing, January 2009? The Lobby / ADL attack birds are programmed to ground flights of Neocons / Jews from out of government, Media, and educational institutions.
Americans and Palestinians share in common the inability to elect a political leadership who are unbound to a commitment to Israel.
All will recall how the Egyptian election result was overturned by ZUSA power? In contrast, nobody gets even CLOSE to becoming POT(Z)US without having pledged allegiance to Israel.
Author Linh Dinh writes "Postcards; The end of America." Indeed, and especially as baby-boomers thought, it's over.
All that is left is simmering anger and outcry from many brave / educated journalists and writers; i.e., Phil Giraldi. Another question, S2C. Are those Americans who are well aware of their country's demise obligated to speak and bind together? I think so. *
But fear is a powerful thing, and endowed Zionist Jews never had to mass-mail notices of the ways they have at hand to punish goyim malcontents.
Thank you S2C, and all others making valuable comment here.
* In Paul Craig Roberts annual Christmas article, he made a strong case for what only a
handful of good and honest people can do to restore US independence and the
Constitution.
That’s too nihilistic for me. It isn’t over till we say it is over. No regime in history has survived indefinitely. Simmering anger boils over to unstoppable rage. Perhaps we are not hurting enough yet and we need to hurt more till the point where we hurl our bodies into the machinery to stop it.
Channeled rage is more powerful than nukes. Don’t give up yet.
Hi C&D,
Had I given up, I wouldn't comment here.
A nation's health is assessed very similar to a human person's body, zeitgeist, awareness, and spirit.
In the E.R., cases are considered stable, guarded, critical, and... uh moment-to-moment.
The US croaked long ago but the closest living relatives to Liberty were not contacted by the Israelis.
Nihilistic? Maybe so C&D.
However, if there remains a chance for national recovery, the ZUS disease must be recognized by a majority of citizens.
Diagnosis typically comes from intellectuals, but for the Corporate Media, only well compensated Zio-regime intellectuals do the perpetual misdiagnosis.
So for me, optimistically, I start with the proposition that all N.W.O. countries are to be presumed enslaved unless proven free.
Thank you... I must work now.
Selah You Are Free As Long As You Can Pay & Be Gay!
C&D,
I vote for diabolically masterful.
Look at the situation - Republicans singing "happy days are here again" - Democrats hapless - media worse - economy humming - Muller discredited - and he just gave is grandchildren another peoples country - what's not to crow about?
He is on top of the heap of political poo - and telling the world to suck up!
He is Teddy Roosevelt II with a big stick – he is JFK II going back to the moon – he is FDR II rescuing America from starvation.
He is Trump the Great!
Am I far off?
Think Peace --- Art
I am not ready to agree with that statement yet (I may in a year or so). His declaration about Jerusalem has been the catalyst for unifying the world against Israel and US mischief. If this plays out as I think it will, this will not be good for Israel or jewish power in this country.
For my part, I am going to wait a little longer to see how this plays out, not that there is an alternative but to wait and see, after all, how does replacing him with Pence not make matters worse?
If I could be king maker, I would seat Ron Paul and/or Tulsi Gabbard on the Iron Throne, and maybe Rand Paul – the jury is out on him, but an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Yes, between the NeoCons and a faceless faction that I believe is made up of powerful patriotic Americans with a plan, backed by international promises of cooperation.
Faceless, that is except for Trump, the iconoclastic, reality TV bred frontman who couldn’t be better suited to the role. His tsunamis of bombastic, semi-literate tweets keep the opposing forces mired in deciphering Trump-speak, while his over-the-top public persona presents a garishly attractive target that nevertheless sheds salvoes of accusations and slurs like a duck’s back sheds water. He protects by shear misdirection the factional work being done behind the scenes.
Cooperation in the sense of doing nothing rash that could derail the plan. Nobody anywhere with any sense wants to see the US collapse. The damage to the world’s economy, not to mention the damage and human horrors of escalating military conflicts would be catastrophic. The big boys, the old money that guides (rather than runs) world events, and has for centuries, hate chaos. Chaos is Kryptonite to old money.
You are right. It is a cage match to the death. Either the Neocon ideology dies and America frees itself so it can sit at the table with other great powers, or America (and much of the world) goes down to lie prone for generations. The world needs a healthy America to help face the almost insurmountable challenges coming our way in this century. An America flat on its back can’t help, and the world will need all the help it can get.
Above, & respectfully, I do not think the above comment applies to the Rothschild family history (and it's fortune) which has taken advantage of the chaos of multiple nations.
Selah Who Benefited Most From Post-Iraqi Liberation / Chaos?
“There is cold civil war (To the death) is going on in US now.”
Ilyana,
Respectfully, the “cold civil war” you described is the Zionist Jew-engineered battle involving Dems vs. GOP, left vs. right.
They closely watch the ZUSA population’s temperature and apply just the right heat, up to the national “flashpoint” measurement.
Thanks!
Channeled rage is more powerful than nukes. Don't give up yet.
Cloak and Dagger to me: “Don’t give up yet.”
Hi C&D,
Had I given up, I wouldn’t comment here.
A nation’s health is assessed very similar to a human person’s body, zeitgeist, awareness, and spirit.
In the E.R., cases are considered stable, guarded, critical, and… uh moment-to-moment.
The US croaked long ago but the closest living relatives to Liberty were not contacted by the Israelis.
Nihilistic? Maybe so C&D.
However, if there remains a chance for national recovery, the ZUS disease must be recognized by a majority of citizens.
Diagnosis typically comes from intellectuals, but for the Corporate Media, only well compensated Zio-regime intellectuals do the perpetual misdiagnosis.
So for me, optimistically, I start with the proposition that all N.W.O. countries are to be presumed enslaved unless proven free.
Thank you… I must work now.
Selah You Are Free As Long As You Can Pay & Be Gay!
Is it worth noting that, elsewhere, the If-It has boasted its role as malicious disrupter?
Considering the volume of its interactions, perhaps If-It is the alleged troll collective. Or perhaps just a mischievous autistic. (Anyone seen “The Accountant”?)
Say iffen - are you OK - be carful man - that is being very pushy for a niggle nagger --- Art
“niggle nagger” seems evocatively descriptive, but is it a Harry Potter reference?
https://mpcdot.com/forums/topic/9485-jk-rowling-and-the-liberal-meltdown/page__st__120
My “niggle nagger” came out of MS thesaurus.
iffen deserves more then the ordinary!
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. The poor boy is getting more testy.
For my part, I am going to wait a little longer to see how this plays out, not that there is an alternative but to wait and see, after all, how does replacing him with Pence not make matters worse?
If I could be king maker, I would seat Ron Paul and/or Tulsi Gabbard on the Iron Throne, and maybe Rand Paul - the jury is out on him, but an apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
C&D,
We are living in extra historical times – Trump is bulling the world. He is saying “suck up or lose out.”
Hmm – stand on principle or suck up for money?
Oh my’ – politicians will decide!
My fear is that Israel is going to do a false flag operation that will force sentimental Trump into a war. So far, he has been a sucker for them.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. As to Trump’s family – I see Ivanka as a Salome figure bending daddy to her way.
Things will have to become much worse before they can get better. For example, if Trump attacks Iran on behalf of the Jewish state and the Russians come to Iran's defense, escalating into a major confrontation between two nuclear-armed countries.
Or, if they impeach Trump before 2020 and install another one of their Shabbos Goy as POTUS and they continue on the foreign policy front to implement PNAC's plan to remake the ME and on the domestic policy side to pass more and more legislation criminalizing the people's freedom of expression.
My only concern is that they have perfected the art of boiling frogs - turning the temperature ever so slightly higher until the frog is completely cooked - to such a point that Americans enjoy watching the boob tube in their hot tubs, not realizing their country is being flushed down the tubes.
In the meantime, if people are going to reach out to their elected representatives via written correspondences, they may as well include the following concrete measures for how to drain the swamp:
It was a good suggestion, but living in the San Francisco area with a high-pressure full-time job, it was not feasible for me to get away. Moreover, for a protest to be effective, it would have to be done continuously and repetitively over a long span of time, like the Vietnam protests. The “Occupy” protests had little to no effect.
I think a more promising effort would be to get out the vote to prevent Israel-firsters from getting re-elected. McCain is about to die but Graham is still there, along with a horde of other donkey-felators. Phil G. does a yeoman’s job with his weekly articles, but we need to multiply that by an order of magnitude.
As renfro suggests, let’s start with mail and fax to all congress-critters. Add mail and fax to the press as S2C suggests. Additionally, the kind of comments that appear here on UR should appear in high volume on media viewed by the wider public. The Israeli megaphone and droves of Hasbara agents inundate most online sites like the Washington Post, Yahoo! News, and all other sites that allow commenting. UR is unique in that Mr. Unz has created an enviable venue for serious posts that attracts a high calibre of commenters, and the handful of Hasbara trolls are far outnumbered by thoughtful and educated scholars.
The pen is mightier than the sword. Let’s blanket every media outlet with our writing and inform every politician of our expectations of them, and the consequences of not delivering on them. Judging by the quality of comments here (you know who you are), that is a formidable arsenal indeed, and pointed in the right direction, should obliterate the enemy.
Hi C&D,
Had I given up, I wouldn't comment here.
A nation's health is assessed very similar to a human person's body, zeitgeist, awareness, and spirit.
In the E.R., cases are considered stable, guarded, critical, and... uh moment-to-moment.
The US croaked long ago but the closest living relatives to Liberty were not contacted by the Israelis.
Nihilistic? Maybe so C&D.
However, if there remains a chance for national recovery, the ZUS disease must be recognized by a majority of citizens.
Diagnosis typically comes from intellectuals, but for the Corporate Media, only well compensated Zio-regime intellectuals do the perpetual misdiagnosis.
So for me, optimistically, I start with the proposition that all N.W.O. countries are to be presumed enslaved unless proven free.
Thank you... I must work now.
Selah You Are Free As Long As You Can Pay & Be Gay!
Gratefully acknowledged.
RobinG,
You are smarter than this comment. I was agreeing with Randal that I do not see him as part of any good solution.
I am not autistic. I can see that claims to such as a badge of honor is very common in comment sections such as these, but I don’t hold that against you.
I am only one person, not a collective. I do talk to myself on occasion, but try to keep arguments to a minimum.
I am not a troll, although I do enjoy semi-trolling some of the wackier neo-Nazis and anti-Semites.
The Arts are philosopher types, so maybe they can tell us how much trolling one can engage in before one is a troll.
(Zigh) Oh yea, I assume you also enjoy semi-masturbation.
As the internet censorship Process advances, I want to let Lil' iffen-iffen know that the best he can hope for is U.R. comment-history's (one day) characterizing his "low energy" contributions as that of "also ran" hasbara troll.
Faceless, that is except for Trump, the iconoclastic, reality TV bred frontman who couldn't be better suited to the role. His tsunamis of bombastic, semi-literate tweets keep the opposing forces mired in deciphering Trump-speak, while his over-the-top public persona presents a garishly attractive target that nevertheless sheds salvoes of accusations and slurs like a duck's back sheds water. He protects by shear misdirection the factional work being done behind the scenes.
Cooperation in the sense of doing nothing rash that could derail the plan. Nobody anywhere with any sense wants to see the US collapse. The damage to the world's economy, not to mention the damage and human horrors of escalating military conflicts would be catastrophic. The big boys, the old money that guides (rather than runs) world events, and has for centuries, hate chaos. Chaos is Kryptonite to old money.
You are right. It is a cage match to the death. Either the Neocon ideology dies and America frees itself so it can sit at the table with other great powers, or America (and much of the world) goes down to lie prone for generations. The world needs a healthy America to help face the almost insurmountable challenges coming our way in this century. An America flat on its back can't help, and the world will need all the help it can get.
Erebus: “Chaos is Kryptonite to old money.”
Above, & respectfully, I do not think the above comment applies to the Rothschild family history (and it’s fortune) which has taken advantage of the chaos of multiple nations.
Selah Who Benefited Most From Post-Iraqi Liberation / Chaos?
I tend to think the term soft landing is a bit misleading, either way it will be hard or very hard and softer and shorter would be something to hope for.
Nikki is throwing a party. Yay! CoolAid for everyone.
https://www.jta.org/2017/12/22/news-opinion/united-states/nikki-haley-throws-a-party-for-nations-that-didnt-oppose-us-jerusalem-stance-at-un
A primer on the Trump question. Follow the trail.
Trump —> Kushner—>NY Chabad Jews—>Russian Oligrach members of the Chabad Jews—->Russian RE investors—–>Deutsche Bank in Germany—>Trump and Kusners loans from Deutsche bank—->Jewish Russian stockholders in Deutsche Bank—–>Deutsche Bank launders money for Russians —->Jewish CEO of Deutsche moves to Bank of Cyprus—–>Cyprus investment vehicle fined for laundering money through real estate—–>Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met during the presidential campaign with Donald Trump Jr.was attorney for Cyprus firm.
Its a circular web .Trump is owned….without the Jew and Chabah connection to Jewish Oligachs at Kushner’s Chabad and Deutsche Bank his RE deals would have been over. No US bank or investors were willing to loan him money after his bankrupacy .
Read it all at the links It will settle the question of whether Trump is some kind of genius or an idiot. He’s an idiot who got himself totally dependent and in hock on this Jewish clique to keep his empire. He’s gonna do whatever they tell him to do. And Jews have never been smart enough to know when to leave well enough alone so America, then the Donald, then the Jews will all be ruined…unless.
Lets begin at the beginning:
Trump and the Chabad jews
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/04/the-happy-go-lucky-jewish-group-that-connects-trump-and-putin-215007
Chabad of Port Washington, a Jewish community center on Long Island’s Manhasset Bay, sits in a squat brick edifice across from a Shell gas station and a strip mall. The center is an unexceptional building on an unexceptional street, save for one thing: Some of the shortest routes between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin run straight through it
Putin enlisted two of his closest confidants, the oligarchs Lev Leviev and Roman Abramovich, who would go on to become Chabad’s biggest patrons worldwide, to create the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia.
Lev Leviev is the one that helped Kushner buy the 666 5th ave property
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/22/business/kushner-deutsche-bank-subpoena.html
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have sought bank records about entities associated with the family company of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, according to four people briefed on the matter.
In recent weeks, prosecutors from the United States attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank, the giant German financial institution that has lent hundreds of millions of dollars to the Kushner family real estate business.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/22/business/kushner-deutsche-bank-subpoena.html
During the presidential campaign, Donald J. Trump pointed to his relationship with Deutsche Bank to counter reports that big banks were skeptical of doing business with him.
After a string of bankruptcies in his casino and hotel businesses in the 1990s, Mr. Trump became somewhat of an outsider on Wall Street, leaving the giant German bank among the few major financial institutions willing to lend him money
Generally, the bank is seen as central to understanding Mr. Trump’s finances since it is the only major financial institution that continues to conduct sizable business with him. Deutsche Bank has also lent money to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and to his family real estate business
Although Deutsche Bank recently landed in legal trouble for laundering money for Russian entities — paying more than $600 million in penalties to New York and British regulators — there is no indication of a Russian connection to Mr. Trump’s loans or accounts at Deutsche Bank, people briefed on the matter said. The bank, which declined to comment, scrutinizes its accounts for problematic ties as part of so-called “know your customer” banking rules and other requirements.
While Mr. Kushner has never disclosed the exact nature of his business with Ms. Vrablic, his financial disclosure shows a line of credit worth between $5 million and $25 million. And according to securities filings, Deutsche Bank provided a $285 million mortgage to Kushner Companies to help it refinance the loan it used to purchase several floors of retail space in the former New York Times building on 43rd Street in Manhattan.
Mr. Kushner’s company bought the space from Africa Israel Investments, a company owned by Lev Leviev, which has a sizable real estate portfolio in Russia.
Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who was among the people who met with Donald Trump Jr. during the presidential campaign.
Josef Ackermann, Deutsche Bank’s former chief executive, now chairman of the Bank of Cyprus. .
And in May, federal prosecutors settled a case with a Cyprus investment vehicle owned by a Russian businessman with close family connections to the Kremlin.
The firm, Prevezon Holdings, was represented by Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who was among the people who met during the presidential campaign with Donald Trump Jr. about Hillary Clinton.
Federal prosecutors in the United States claimed Prevezon, which admitted no wrongdoing, laundered the proceeds of an alleged Russian tax fraud through real estate. Prevezon and its partner relied in part on $90 million in financing from a big European financial institution, court records show.
It was Deutsche Bank”
*A large shareholder of that bank also was Dmitry Rybolovlev, the Russian oligarch who purchased Mr. Trump’s estate in Florida
https://mpcdot.com/forums/topic/9485-jk-rowling-and-the-liberal-meltdown/page__st__120
Hi RobinG,
My “niggle nagger” came out of MS thesaurus.
iffen deserves more then the ordinary!
Think Peace — Art
p.s. The poor boy is getting more testy.
If anyone is a genius and master chess player it is Putin, he is actually running the Jewish Russian oligarchs who captured Trump…..if they dont want to end up like some of their Jewish oligarch friends who are no longer free or among the living they will continue to stay on his good side..
More power to Putin. He has his fist in the belly of the beast.
Renfro,
Above, your image looks like something Herman Melville might have said about Ahab's fist and Moby Dick's belly.
I'm interested but of course confused as to what's legit. So, a question.
Bouncing off your assertion that has echoed throughout Assad's Syria, "More power to Putin." :
Is it fair for me to intuit that Donald Trump's manitas are lesser & are merely dipping into the beast's deep pockets?
Hm. Russia's mixed (UN) position on 1/2 of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is something a Millenial Jonah can consider while luxuriating inside a Persian Gulf whale's belly.
Hope you lob a stun-harpoon back? Thanks a lot, renfro.
Iffen to RobinG: “I am not a troll, although I do enjoy semi-trolling…”
(Zigh) Oh yea, I assume you also enjoy semi-masturbation.
As the internet censorship Process advances, I want to let Lil’ iffen-iffen know that the best he can hope for is U.R. comment-history’s (one day) characterizing his “low energy” contributions as that of “also ran” hasbara troll.
“Follow the trail.”
renfro,
Best I could, I followed the provided “circular web” trail.
I am especially intrigued about Chabad of Port Washington and “some of the shortest routes between Trump and Putin
0y0
I might have made it sound too complicated or unclear.
I was laying out the Trump Kushner connections showing why I thought Trump was a whore for the Uber Jews because they have his financial nuts in a vise --instead being some kind of genius with a secret Israeli scheme.
I don't think Putin or the Russia gov had any connection to Trump's Russia or Deutsche Bank deals but the NY Chabah circle of Russia oligarch Jews did.
When the Chabah Jews ask Trump to jump he doesnt even ask how high.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/12/20/trump-commutes-sentence-kosher-meatpacking-executive/971719001/
Trump commutes sentence of kosher meatpacking executive
DES MOINES — President Trump on Wednesday commuted the prison sentence of former Iowa slaughterhouse executive Sholom Rubashkin, who was sentenced to 27 years for bank fraud and money laundering, the White House said.
Prosecutors accused Rubashkin of using the fake paperwork to continue borrowing on a $35 million line of credit, ultimately resulting in a $27 million loss for a St. Louis-based bank when Agriprocessors went defunct.
In January, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Linda Reade denied a petition from defense attorneys seeking a new sentencing hearing and other relief that could have freed Rubashkin earlier than his expected 2033 release date. Reade accused the former executive's attorneys of "embellishing" their claims to win a new hearing
"(Rubashkin) orchestrated a massive criminal scheme that impacted a very large community, that is, defrauded financial institutions for approximately 10 years, harbored an illegal workforce and laundered millions of dollars in an effort to provide kosher products across the nation," she wrote. The court recognized that "(Rubashkin) repeatedly tried to obstruct justice when his criminal scheme came to light, never acknowledged what the law requires and never wholeheartedly accepted responsibility."
Rubashkin has enjoyed support from his community of Chabad-Lubavitch Jews
Rubashkin did not receive a pardon, still owes $26 million in restitution and will be under supervised release for five years. But his liberty represents the successful culmination of an intensive, years-long effort by attorneys, Orthodox leaders and members of Rubashkin’s own Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic sect to set him free.
“They relentlessly pushed this issue,” said Michael Fragin, an Orthodox political analyst, of Chabad. “This was a real cause.”
I hate both about equally. Decent people hold no admiration for crooks OR the games they play.
The only people who support it are religious fundamentalist, known for their lack of intelligence.
We should bombard them with images and news reports from Palestine showing how Israelis persecute xtians and more dramatic images of them spitting on them or hurling invectives at Jesus. This is where Rurik's earlier comment about a picture being worth a thousand words (or a video for that matter) would play well with the uneducated flock of brainwashed evangelicals.
It is time for us to turn the tables on them and seize the pulpit to evangelize and open their eyes to what is actually happening in the world. Most of them (all?) have no clue.
renfro,
Best I could, I followed the provided "circular web" trail.
I am especially intrigued about Chabad of Port Washington and "some of the shortest routes between Trump and Putin
0y0
Chuck,
I might have made it sound too complicated or unclear.
I was laying out the Trump Kushner connections showing why I thought Trump was a whore for the Uber Jews because they have his financial nuts in a vise –instead being some kind of genius with a secret Israeli scheme.
I don’t think Putin or the Russia gov had any connection to Trump’s Russia or Deutsche Bank deals but the NY Chabah circle of Russia oligarch Jews did.
When the Chabah Jews ask Trump to jump he doesnt even ask how high.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/12/20/trump-commutes-sentence-kosher-meatpacking-executive/971719001/
Trump commutes sentence of kosher meatpacking executive
DES MOINES — President Trump on Wednesday commuted the prison sentence of former Iowa slaughterhouse executive Sholom Rubashkin, who was sentenced to 27 years for bank fraud and money laundering, the White House said.
Prosecutors accused Rubashkin of using the fake paperwork to continue borrowing on a $35 million line of credit, ultimately resulting in a $27 million loss for a St. Louis-based bank when Agriprocessors went defunct.
In January, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Linda Reade denied a petition from defense attorneys seeking a new sentencing hearing and other relief that could have freed Rubashkin earlier than his expected 2033 release date. Reade accused the former executive’s attorneys of “embellishing” their claims to win a new hearing
“(Rubashkin) orchestrated a massive criminal scheme that impacted a very large community, that is, defrauded financial institutions for approximately 10 years, harbored an illegal workforce and laundered millions of dollars in an effort to provide kosher products across the nation,” she wrote. The court recognized that “(Rubashkin) repeatedly tried to obstruct justice when his criminal scheme came to light, never acknowledged what the law requires and never wholeheartedly accepted responsibility.”
Rubashkin has enjoyed support from his community of Chabad-Lubavitch Jews
Rubashkin did not receive a pardon, still owes $26 million in restitution and will be under supervised release for five years. But his liberty represents the successful culmination of an intensive, years-long effort by attorneys, Orthodox leaders and members of Rubashkin’s own Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic sect to set him free.
“They relentlessly pushed this issue,” said Michael Fragin, an Orthodox political analyst, of Chabad. “This was a real cause.”
More power to Putin. He has his fist in the belly of the beast.
“More power to Putin. He has his fist in the belly of the beast.”
Renfro,
Above, your image looks like something Herman Melville might have said about Ahab’s fist and Moby Dick’s belly.
I’m interested but of course confused as to what’s legit. So, a question.
Bouncing off your assertion that has echoed throughout Assad’s Syria, “More power to Putin.” :
Is it fair for me to intuit that Donald Trump’s manitas are lesser & are merely dipping into the beast’s deep pockets?
Hm. Russia’s mixed (UN) position on 1/2 of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is something a Millenial Jonah can consider while luxuriating inside a Persian Gulf whale’s belly.
Hope you lob a stun-harpoon back? Thanks a lot, renfro.
Trump dipped into the beast deep pockets for financing since he has lost the US banks and investors.
There is a world of shady dealings around his new financiers....some of it may have leaked over onto him.
And what I meant by Putin's fist in the belly of the ((beast)) is that the beast isn't going to hoodoo Putin like it has the US.. I think Putin observes ((them)) with amusement and sometimes as useful to him.
Agree. The Xtian Evangelical wackos are few, but have great influence in Washington. The way to combat them is to educate their flock – specially the younger ones who are more susceptible to facts and logic. The older ones can’t be changed so we have to wait for them to die off.
We should bombard them with images and news reports from Palestine showing how Israelis persecute xtians and more dramatic images of them spitting on them or hurling invectives at Jesus. This is where Rurik’s earlier comment about a picture being worth a thousand words (or a video for that matter) would play well with the uneducated flock of brainwashed evangelicals.
It is time for us to turn the tables on them and seize the pulpit to evangelize and open their eyes to what is actually happening in the world. Most of them (all?) have no clue.
Above, & respectfully, I do not think the above comment applies to the Rothschild family history (and it's fortune) which has taken advantage of the chaos of multiple nations.
Selah Who Benefited Most From Post-Iraqi Liberation / Chaos?
Chuck, with equal respect, Rothschild isn’t “old money”. They’re upstarts, just as America itself is, and quite likely unwelcome.
Really old money has survived the rise and falls of Dynasties, Empires and Civilizations, and much else, but it’s different this time. Those were local neighbourhood speed bumps, while this time it’s truly global, and on all planes from the socio-political to the monetary-financial. For the first time in human history, systemic failure may mean there’s no place to run, and maybe nothing left to guide.
If a soft landing becomes impossible, ring-fencing the American Empire’s collapse becomes an imperative. For old money a 1984 represents just another a passing phase. No matter what one includes in Oceania, it’s infinitely preferable to The Day After.
Anyway, this is all just my sense of what the shadowy movements on the cave wall indicate. Other interpretations are equally probable. I’m just another mushroom here.
F* you and Lizard King and the slugs you rode in on. :)
I had always considered you a PEAbrain but previously had no idea that you now answered to being addressed as such. I commend you on recognising your status here at The Unz Review. Knowing one’s own limitations is important so this is a very good start. Perhaps one day you’ll also realise that defending the indefensible does not a personal brand make strong.
Above, & respectfully, I do not think the above comment applies to the Rothschild family history (and it's fortune) which has taken advantage of the chaos of multiple nations.
Selah Who Benefited Most From Post-Iraqi Liberation / Chaos?
You are correct about the banking family but I sense that Erebus is actually referring to them as the new money, mostly accumulated over the last couple of centuries and definitely by exploiting disaster, even creating chaos in order to profit whereas those who’ve had great wealth (land) for eons and eons prefer stability.
I tend to think the term soft landing is a bit misleading, either way it will be hard or very hard and softer and shorter would be something to hope for.
Cheers!
Hi NoseytheDuke,
As always, I welcome your sharp nose and subsequent application of correctives as to what I offer comment upon.
That said, and as you are aware, the "new money" Rothschild family has a Tel Aviv street named in their special honor.
(Zigh) Will chaotic Amerika one day see Adelson Avenue in D.C. ?
In the name of the old Sherlock Holmes, thanks Nosey!
Hiram,
Valuable insight, above.
In Le Carre's novel "The Little Drummer Girl," the Mossad has offers valuable advice to field agents, "In order to catch the lion, one must first tether the goat."
Thank you.
Well said.
Additional Background and Outcomes
•$12 M bilateral cooperation agreement between the Quebec government and the Israeli Innovation Authority on research and technological innovation.
•Cybersecurity partnership agreement between Hydro-Québec and the Israel Electric Corporation.
•Talks between Premier Couillard and Prime Minister Netanyahu to conclude a partnership agreement on artificial intelligence and big data.
•Premier Couillard’s announcement of plans to open a Quebec Economic Office in Israel
•CIJA-Québec was pleased to play a role in supporting this successful mission, and particularly in organizing last week’s Shabbat Dinner in Jerusalem. We are grateful that Premier Couillard acknowledged our contribution to his mission.
•CIJA-Québec was very pleased when the Premier announced this trip at a cocktail hosted by CIJA-Québec in the Fall of 2017.
•Photos available for download here.
http://cija.ca/press-release-premier-couillards-economic-mission-to-israel-delivers-enormous-benefits-for-quebecers-and-israelis/
Thank you,
When a “deal” involves Israel, it’s unlikely that the other party will benefit. This isn’t any different and it will only benefit Israel. Israelis only care for themselves.
I admire the Quebecers tenacity. They resisted the Brits, the American influence for a long while but it looks like the British-Zionist-Talmudic virus has infected it. Couillard (more like Sans Couilles) is a complete bent over.
I tend to think the term soft landing is a bit misleading, either way it will be hard or very hard and softer and shorter would be something to hope for.
If you hadn’t read my #224 prior to writing #226, you’re either a mind reader, or you’ve penetrated my cyber defences. Either way, I will probably have to go asymmetrical :-)!
Cheers!
Well, anyone who has an inkling of those alternatives hopes the same.
Damn tight work, but it’s gotta succeed or we’re all in for a world of hurt.
This is actually a pretty big deal.
The other larger countries that abstained were Australia, Czech Republic, Mexico, Hungary and Poland.
The Anglo world is heavily infiltrated by Zionists, led by the US, and followed by Great Britain, Canada and Australia. The big shock was the ethical stand taken by the British government. A US administration would be totally incapable of condemning Israel whatever it did – they can’t even join the dots on 9/11 where 3000 of their own citizens were murdered.
Mexico I don’t know, but Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic foolishly think that the Zioglob US is giving them some kind of security guarantee, when in fact it’s quite the opposite. US Jews are putting them in the front line of a new conflict with Russia.
I would think this is the most likely, and the same with Obama.
Maybe a problem (for them) is that Trump is an independent sort of person, and he’s old, so he might publicly turn on them at some point, regardless of the personal consequences. Even Obama showed some resistance at the end over Iran.
I tend to think the term soft landing is a bit misleading, either way it will be hard or very hard and softer and shorter would be something to hope for.
NoseyTheDuke to me: “You are correct about the banking family but I sense that Erebus is actually referring to them as the new money, mostly accumulated over the last couple of centuries and definitely by exploiting disaster, even creating chaos…”
Hi NoseytheDuke,
As always, I welcome your sharp nose and subsequent application of correctives as to what I offer comment upon.
That said, and as you are aware, the “new money” Rothschild family has a Tel Aviv street named in their special honor.
(Zigh) Will chaotic Amerika one day see Adelson Avenue in D.C. ?
In the name of the old Sherlock Holmes, thanks Nosey!
Let us see Trump’s Christmas gift list.
Maintain hedge fund giveaway tax structure – Check.
Eliminate inheritance tax for grandchildren and 1% rich kids – Check.
Maintain neo-con ME war footing for Israel – Check.
Build US, Israel, Saudi war axis – Check.
Veto at UN for Israel – Check.
Appoint Gentile fluffer to Rothschild’s Fed – Check.
Release law breaking Jew from jail – Check.
Give Jerusalem, Palestine to grandchildren – Check.
Not bad for the first year!
Art
Things may appear to be good on the surface, but there are fundamental issues facing the Land of Zion.
Here are a few excerpts from Philip Weiss’ most recent article, The never-ending crisis of Zionism:
I read Phil for years and saw it in everything he wrote.
Phil's activism is not really for the Palestines---he is driven by the fear that Jews will lose their status in the US because of Israel.He is consumed with his identity as a Jew.
https://twitter.com/tparsi/status/944096952530108416/photo/1
To all you guys fighting the good fight, I wish you a merry Christmas!
The eastern Orthodox and Catholic response to the above is, "Glorify him!"
To all my brothers & sisters at U.R., "peace on Earth, goodwill to men."
Renfro,
Above, your image looks like something Herman Melville might have said about Ahab's fist and Moby Dick's belly.
I'm interested but of course confused as to what's legit. So, a question.
Bouncing off your assertion that has echoed throughout Assad's Syria, "More power to Putin." :
Is it fair for me to intuit that Donald Trump's manitas are lesser & are merely dipping into the beast's deep pockets?
Hm. Russia's mixed (UN) position on 1/2 of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is something a Millenial Jonah can consider while luxuriating inside a Persian Gulf whale's belly.
Hope you lob a stun-harpoon back? Thanks a lot, renfro.
Not sure what def of manitas you are using but if means ‘little hands’ then yes.
Trump dipped into the beast deep pockets for financing since he has lost the US banks and investors.
There is a world of shady dealings around his new financiers….some of it may have leaked over onto him.
And what I meant by Putin’s fist in the belly of the ((beast)) is that the beast isn’t going to hoodoo Putin like it has the US.. I think Putin observes ((them)) with amusement and sometimes as useful to him.
Above -- The "lying" Corporate Media picked up on the fact that Trump has tiny hands.
Consequently, during the rigged POT(Z)US 2016 campaign-theater, anti-Trump Hispanics for Rubio began to amusingly call Trump "manitas."
Otherwise, mankind's greatest fear ought be that Vladimir Putin might be really "One" with Zionist long-range globalist design, with of course the Process guarantee to serve the N.W.O.-Motherland's vital national interests.
Likewise.
Here are a few excerpts from Philip Weiss' most recent article, The never-ending crisis of Zionism:
I am beyond tired of the trauma excuse for Jews and beyond tired of the Jewish propaganda that ‘the whole world’ and not just the Nazis killed Jews.
Phil is a gatekeeper for The Jews who whenever he ‘sympathizes ‘with the Palestines always recites the holocaust horrors of the Jews as if that explains/justifies Israel, and plugs the activism of the Jews, the ‘power’ Jews have in America–he revels in it.
I read Phil for years and saw it in everything he wrote.
Phil’s activism is not really for the Palestines—he is driven by the fear that Jews will lose their status in the US because of Israel.
He is consumed with his identity as a Jew.
I have said this before: all these "liberal zionists" like JVP, Peace Now, Mondoweiss and their ilk, are just controlled opposition for the hard-core Israel-firsters and serve as a pressure valve to keep us from erupting and kicking them out of this country to Israel where their primary loyalty lies. Funny how they do everything for Israel to continue to oppress its neighbors, but not one of them would move to Israel and give up the power and comfort they enjoy in this country where they are parasitically draining our lifeblood. Ask any of the hasbarists on this site who go rah-rah for Israel, but continue to live in the US, without pledging any loyalty to it. Or ask the scoundrels like Adelson who would have his son serve in the IDF but not in our armed forces while sucking at the teat of mother America.
America as a nation has always been a dream: one of liberty, rights, and freedom from tyranny, although we were unable to actualize it. That grand experiment in the pursuit of happiness has come to a crashing end, destroyed by Jewish power. Freedom of speech is no more, as jewish organizations like ADL have successfully killed it for us, but reserved it for themselves as they go around disparaging everyone that gets in their way, be it Iran and the muslims, or Russia, China, or Korea, or even individuals like Ron Paul who would put country before all else. The tentacles of jewish power are strangling the world, and the parasites are destroying their hosts. Our road to prosperity had been under attack from Jewish bankers even before Andrew Jackson routed them, only to have them finally succeed by stealth with the Federal Reserve in 1913, beginning our current era of taxation without representation, and grand theft of our treasure.
Freedom to speak and communicate is being overrun, not just by a controlled media, but also the legions of hasbarats, trolls, and megaphonies employed by Israel and its sayanim here and abroad to drown out anything but their propaganda. Look at any article even slightly critical of Israel and then read the thousands of pro-Israel comments under it, including the gratuitous bashing of muslims, particularly Palestinian and Iranians and other enemies of Israel, but carefully avoiding any criticism of Saudi Arabia, and you will begin to connect the dots. Thankfully, labelling someone as an antisemite is no longer effective in public speech, however, it can still end someone's career, unfortunately. If we don't stop that soon, sites like Unz Review will cease to exist in the not-too-distant future.
There is no reason for us to be enemies with christian Russia, or even with China for that matter. Russia is not the Soviet Union, and Putin is a far better leader for his people than any we have see for ours. Russia made enemies with the jews by kicking out or jailing the Jewish oligarchs that had captured power in that country, and unlike us, has learned from history.
China didn't steal from us or sabotage us as Israel has done. Our corporations exported our jobs and manufacturing to China and slowly killed both in this country. The most powerful manufacturer in the world first transferred that advantage to Japan, and then to China and the Far East, and now blames them for our self-inflicted plight.
It is enough to make one see red (no pun intended).
We could easily have peace and prosperity and regain the love and respect other countries used to have for us, but Jewish neocons prevent that and we allow them to do so despite being discredited over and over.
Peace will come when we have disempowered jewish power and regained control of our government.
I am also sick of watching every annual budget in this country lamenting the inability to improve our infrastructure or the lives of our citizens for lack of funds without increasing taxes, while always finding funds for unnecessary wars for the MIC and Israel, and billions of dollars in aid to Israel (plus Jordan and Egypt for Israel) with nothing in return. Don't even get me started on the hidden tax of inflation as Ron Paul points out.
As you, renfro say, it is not enough for us to rant here on the Internet. It really is high time we did something about this.
P.S. could we please stop using the oxymoron "Judeo-Christian"? Pretty please? (this is not addressed to you, renfro)
Merry Christmas to you too L.K.
Here are a few excerpts from Philip Weiss' most recent article, The never-ending crisis of Zionism:
Looking at the recent UN slap down by population, the picture looks even bleaker for Israel:
https://twitter.com/tparsi/status/944096952530108416/photo/1
I been saying 99% but will settle for 90.5%...lol
Forgot how it’s said in Polish, but “Christ is born,” L.K.
The eastern Orthodox and Catholic response to the above is, “Glorify him!”
To all my brothers & sisters at U.R., “peace on Earth, goodwill to men.”
I read Phil for years and saw it in everything he wrote.
Phil's activism is not really for the Palestines---he is driven by the fear that Jews will lose their status in the US because of Israel.He is consumed with his identity as a Jew.
Couldn’t agree with you more.
I have said this before: all these “liberal zionists” like JVP, Peace Now, Mondoweiss and their ilk, are just controlled opposition for the hard-core Israel-firsters and serve as a pressure valve to keep us from erupting and kicking them out of this country to Israel where their primary loyalty lies. Funny how they do everything for Israel to continue to oppress its neighbors, but not one of them would move to Israel and give up the power and comfort they enjoy in this country where they are parasitically draining our lifeblood. Ask any of the hasbarists on this site who go rah-rah for Israel, but continue to live in the US, without pledging any loyalty to it. Or ask the scoundrels like Adelson who would have his son serve in the IDF but not in our armed forces while sucking at the teat of mother America.
America as a nation has always been a dream: one of liberty, rights, and freedom from tyranny, although we were unable to actualize it. That grand experiment in the pursuit of happiness has come to a crashing end, destroyed by Jewish power. Freedom of speech is no more, as jewish organizations like ADL have successfully killed it for us, but reserved it for themselves as they go around disparaging everyone that gets in their way, be it Iran and the muslims, or Russia, China, or Korea, or even individuals like Ron Paul who would put country before all else. The tentacles of jewish power are strangling the world, and the parasites are destroying their hosts. Our road to prosperity had been under attack from Jewish bankers even before Andrew Jackson routed them, only to have them finally succeed by stealth with the Federal Reserve in 1913, beginning our current era of taxation without representation, and grand theft of our treasure.
Freedom to speak and communicate is being overrun, not just by a controlled media, but also the legions of hasbarats, trolls, and megaphonies employed by Israel and its sayanim here and abroad to drown out anything but their propaganda. Look at any article even slightly critical of Israel and then read the thousands of pro-Israel comments under it, including the gratuitous bashing of muslims, particularly Palestinian and Iranians and other enemies of Israel, but carefully avoiding any criticism of Saudi Arabia, and you will begin to connect the dots. Thankfully, labelling someone as an antisemite is no longer effective in public speech, however, it can still end someone’s career, unfortunately. If we don’t stop that soon, sites like Unz Review will cease to exist in the not-too-distant future.
There is no reason for us to be enemies with christian Russia, or even with China for that matter. Russia is not the Soviet Union, and Putin is a far better leader for his people than any we have see for ours. Russia made enemies with the jews by kicking out or jailing the Jewish oligarchs that had captured power in that country, and unlike us, has learned from history.
China didn’t steal from us or sabotage us as Israel has done. Our corporations exported our jobs and manufacturing to China and slowly killed both in this country. The most powerful manufacturer in the world first transferred that advantage to Japan, and then to China and the Far East, and now blames them for our self-inflicted plight.
It is enough to make one see red (no pun intended).
We could easily have peace and prosperity and regain the love and respect other countries used to have for us, but Jewish neocons prevent that and we allow them to do so despite being discredited over and over.
Peace will come when we have disempowered jewish power and regained control of our government.
I am also sick of watching every annual budget in this country lamenting the inability to improve our infrastructure or the lives of our citizens for lack of funds without increasing taxes, while always finding funds for unnecessary wars for the MIC and Israel, and billions of dollars in aid to Israel (plus Jordan and Egypt for Israel) with nothing in return. Don’t even get me started on the hidden tax of inflation as Ron Paul points out.
As you, renfro say, it is not enough for us to rant here on the Internet. It really is high time we did something about this.
P.S. could we please stop using the oxymoron “Judeo-Christian”? Pretty please? (this is not addressed to you, renfro)
Trump dipped into the beast deep pockets for financing since he has lost the US banks and investors.
There is a world of shady dealings around his new financiers....some of it may have leaked over onto him.
And what I meant by Putin's fist in the belly of the ((beast)) is that the beast isn't going to hoodoo Putin like it has the US.. I think Putin observes ((them)) with amusement and sometimes as useful to him.
“… Trump’s manitas.”
Above — The “lying” Corporate Media picked up on the fact that Trump has tiny hands.
Consequently, during the rigged POT(Z)US 2016 campaign-theater, anti-Trump Hispanics for Rubio began to amusingly call Trump “manitas.”
Otherwise, mankind’s greatest fear ought be that Vladimir Putin might be really “One” with Zionist long-range globalist design, with of course the Process guarantee to serve the N.W.O.-Motherland’s vital national interests.
The eastern Orthodox and Catholic response to the above is, "Glorify him!"
To all my brothers & sisters at U.R., "peace on Earth, goodwill to men."
Well said, Chuck. I echo that sentiment.
Am keeping hope alive for a Brother Nathanael appearance here (at minimum) on the U.R. comments department.
(Note:
Cheers!
It was your reference to “old money that guides” that prompted my response and had I seen your comment #224 I would have felt that the point had already been clarified. Cheers.
https://twitter.com/tparsi/status/944096952530108416/photo/1
Thanks for sharing this tweet, C&D:
It definitely put a different slant on the Zionist claims that a third of the countries didn’t support the resolution.