Britain Has a Delusional View of Itself on the Global Stage

A single stupid remark by a political leader can suddenly illuminate deep and destructive ignorance about important issues. This has happened to me twice recently, the first time during the confrontation between Britain and the EU about the status of Northern Ireland and the Irish border after Brexit. I saw prominent Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith explaining that the Irish government was hanging tough on negotiations because “the presidential election is coming up”. This caused hilarity in Ireland because there is no presidential election in the offing there. The rest of his analysis of what was happening in Ireland, delivered in a self-confident and patronising tone, was equally ill-informed.
Duncan Smith’s remarks were significant because they showed that the Brexiteers knew as much about Ireland as they did about Samoa. It never figured in their referendum campaign in 2016 and they have not thought much about it since. For all their supposed devotion to British history, they have forgotten, if they ever knew, that the Irish question has been a central preoccupation of modern British governments from 1880 to 1922 and again from 1968 to 2007. Already there were signs that this issue – the cause of the bloodiest and longest guerrilla war in Western Europe since the Second World War – beginning to re-emerge when Theresa May did a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to give her a majority after the general election. She casually abandoned the British government’s neutrality between unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland, which was essential to its role as a mediator between the two sides.
There is a flippancy about the way in which the Brexiteers saw through branches, both Irish and European, on which Britain is sitting. A striking feature of Duncan Smith’s ill-informed words was not just his ignorance of the facts, but the tell-you-a-thing-or-two-old-boy tone in which they were uttered. A conservative historian, Sir Lewis Namier, once wrote that “strictly logical conclusions based on insufficient data are a deadly danger, especially when pride is taken in the performance.” This is very much the stance of the proponents of Brexit who dispose of uncomfortable facts as if they were so many English archers shooting down French knights at Agincourt.
The dispute with Ireland and the EU appeared to disappear when agreement was reached on moving on from the present phase of Brexit in December. But this only happened because Britain has issued post-dated political cheques to the EU, Irish government and nationalists and unionists in Northern Ireland that cannot all be honoured. If Britain does not want a hard border, then it will have to stay within the single market and customs union and vice versa. Presumably, the Brexiteers acclaimed a series of climb-downs because they do not intend to stick to the agreement and want to get to Brexit day on 29 March 2019 without their project going visibly on the rocks. Britain will then be free of the shackles of the EU and able to ignore past promises as it makes its way in the wider world.
But the advocates of Brexit have made extraordinarily little effort to find out what this wider world is like. On the contrary, their view of it is constructed out of gobbets of propaganda and wishful thinking, which make it impossible to have any realistic view of Britain’s real strengths and weaknesses. There is nothing wrong with any nation seeking self-determination or greater control of its future, but the leaders of such a movement owe it to their followers to get their calculations right.
Since I write mostly about the Middle East I am very conspicuous of how British failures there since 2003 have been rooted in a refusal to view the political landscape objectively. This lack of knowledge was crystallized for me recently by a remark by the new Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson which does not, at first, look as if it has much to do with Britain’s international status.
He said in an interview that British terrorists should be hunted down and killed on the grounds that “a dead terrorist can’t cause any harm to Britain”. But who does he think decides who is a terrorist in Syria and Iraq? Does he imagine that there is some fair-minded judicial process before “terrorist” suspects are jailed, tortured, shot in the head or tossed off the top of the nearest tall building? His words could be dismissed as a crude bit of bombast by a politician demonstrating that he is tough on terrorists. But what he is really doing is giving license to the lynching of anybody with a British passport or with even the most remote British connections in the vast war zone that stretches from the western frontier of Iran to the Mediterranean and from Turkey to Yemen. There are far more innocent but vulnerable Britons in this area than there are British Isis fighters. Declaring open season on them is cruel and irresponsible.
Possibly Williamson imagines that “terrorists” will be identified and hunted down by British forces in Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan, but the picture he paints of Britain’s role in these conflicts is exaggerated to the point of fantasy. Such pretensions are the province not just of the Conservative right, but of British politicians and pundits in general. Remember the great debate in Parliament in 2015 about British military intervention in Syria in which Hilary Benn won Tory cheers by comparing British intervention to 1940 and other iconic periods in British history?
This was nonsense: nine months later it emerged that the RAF had carried out just 65 air strikes on the ground in Syria because we had no allies on the ground though David Cameron had claimed that there were as many as 70,000 moderate fighters on our side. This was admitted by General Mark Carleton-Smith, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff who said that in Syria the UK was “marginally engaged, from the air only, across a much less homogenous battlefield, where the identification of the multifaceted parties, agencies and militias is much more difficult to determine.” In other words we can’t tell friend from foe, yet in this chaotic battlefield Gavin Williamson believes that British Isis fighters can be identified and eliminated.
Britain is a minor player in Syria and the major player in Northern Ireland, but makes similar mistakes in both places. This is why the off-the-cuff remarks of senior politicians like Williamson and Iain Duncan Smith are significant. In both cases there is the same unblushing ignorance of the facts. This is compounded by an exaggerated idea of Britain’s real power and influence.
This does not mean that Britain is becoming a failed state. “There is a great deal of ruin in a nation,” as Adam Smith famously pointed out. But nations do fail all the same if they consistently misjudge their place in the world around them.
Don’t agree on the Irish border issue, there is a perfectly workable fudge, but our political class still love to grandstand on the world’s stage, they don’t seem to realise no one else is listening.
/pcockburn/britain-has-a-delusional-view-of-itself-on-the-global-stage/#comment-2129133
Merry Christmas or Diversimas
I am a an OAP Brexiteer (not that old) and I know what Britain was like before we joined the common market. If asked I would turn the clock back to the 1960 in a flash. Few immigrants, a lot of employment, cheap houses, but we were quite poor. I would swop poverty any day to get rid of the likes of Sadique Kahnt. And it will come to that post Brexit. The UK will get poorer and the dependency culture, so beloved of the ‘do gooders’ and sponged off by many immigrants will evaporate and we will have to work for a living again.
No I am not a fascist, I wholly agree with most of what you have written about the Middle East (Syria especially) but you have pulled many punches to get published.
We can sort out the Irish border many ways, we remain ingenious, if mis-lead!!!
However keep up the good work.
Im a Brexiter, but don’t believe we`ll ever leave the EU.
Everyday here the public are bombarded with negative propaganda from remainers from the vast majority of career politicians and the TV media. Its just a matter of time before Brexit will be kicked into the long grass for a few more years, just long enough for a greater influx of immigrants to swing a new referendum to remain.
Britain is finished anyway, the decay and decline is all around and obvious for everyone to see, its strange many talk openly about it now where before they didn’t, compared to just 10 years ago.
In a few years we`ll all be swallowed up into an EU super state, young people (mostly left wing brainwashed remainers now) will live under a weak democracy, with minimal ability to change anything they don’t like.
Health Care for the poor will be more like a quick basic fire service, anything more will be unaffordable. Most of the jobs will be automated or done in China and many will be living half a mile in the sky in cramped overpriced hong kong style apartments as the population of the UK becomes an immigrant swamped hellhole.
“Don’t be racist” I wonder what history will say ha ha ha, suppose some have to learn the hard way about left wing propaganda and giving away your democracy.
No I am not a fascist, I wholly agree with most of what you have written about the Middle East (Syria especially) but you have pulled many punches to get published.
We can sort out the Irish border many ways, we remain ingenious, if mis-lead!!!
However keep up the good work.
No, it won’t. This is what people like Farage and Rees-Mogg are telling you but they won’t stop it. In fact they will increase the inflow of Commonwealth immigrants like Khan. You know, they are more like you than the Poles…
The British should have told the EU side the solution then.
Don’t forget ‘you’ have promised Ireland to keep the border open but ‘you’ have also promised Leave voters to close the very same border. You can have one but not both.
It can be solved by throwing a fair coin whenever passage is needed. Head, open. Tail, not open.
I heard a blurb on UK TV last week where some government official congratulated British forces for defeatining ISIS. There have been quite a few governments patting themselves on the backs for this accomplishment, but it strikes me as making your point that the UK felt it could take credit for a battle largely fought by Syrians, Iraquis, Hezbollah, and the Russians. Then again, the Brits were convinced they played a major part in WW2.
As for Ireland, the Westminster Parliament should grant NI independence, whether they want it or not, and let the Irish work the Irish question out among themselves. I always wondered why bombs were going off in London rather than Dublin.
it is rather unfortunate that you have to use the name of Iain Duncan Smith to make your point regarding UKs delusional view-of-itself on the global stage.
as i understand it, he is one of the few rational and fair-minded people in the House of Commons.(although i could be wrong, but i very much doubt it)
if you wanted to make issue of someone in this regard, then there are any number of other prominent politicians who would fit the billing to the title of this post, then the name of Boris Johnson would automatically spring to mind. (likewise Hilary Benn, and many many others.)
The House of Commons is full of its fair share of personalities whose main claim to fame is their own narcissism.
Canada to model post-Brexit Britain trade on CETA
”Britain is Canada’s largest trading partner in Europe and can take advantage of CETA as long as it remains a part of the EU.
Post-Brexit, May said : “I’m pleased that we have agreed today that CETA should be swiftly transitioned to form a new bilateral arrangement between the UK and Canada.”
[...]
Trudeau cautioned that Ottawa would respect EU rules against direct negotiations with individual EU member states, as long as Britain remains in the EU.
But he added that he wants “a smooth transition that keeps the essence of CETA applicable to the UK.”
“We want to see as little disruption to economies and to people’s lives and that is why we believe it makes sense to take (CETA), which the UK is a part of, (and use) that as the basis for a bilateral relationship with the UK,” Trudeau said.
The two leaders also announced closer cooperation on development, disaster responses, the environment – with May confirming a British phase out of coal by 2025, and both prime ministers announcing a memorandum of understanding allowing for greater private sector “clean economy” partnerships – and defence and security.
May also offered her support for Canada in its dispute with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which has accused Montreal-based Bombardier of selling its new CSeries passenger jet in the United States for less than it costs to make them.
The company alleges that government subsidies allow Bombardier to sell the CSeries at cut rates, undercutting its own 737 passenger jets.
“For the United Kingdom, Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland are important and we want to protect those,” May said. Bombardier employs 4,200 workers at a Belfast plant making CSeries wing and fuselage parts.
Both May and Trudeau said they planned to bring up the case again with US President Donald Trump this week.
Trudeau also said Ottawa would cancel a planned purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets if the company did not back down.
[...]
May and Trudeau also expressed jointly the need for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to “de-escalate” tensions in her country and take measures to protect vulnerable Rohingya Muslims.
The military has been accused of driving out more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims from mainly Buddhist Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh in an orchestrated “ethnic cleansing” campaign.”
https://www.bilaterals.org/?canada-to-model-post-brexit
Read these:
1. Why US &Saudi is backing Rohingya suddenly
https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-u-s-and-saudi-arabia-back-rohingya-in-myanmar/5613015
2. Who is responsible for the direct killing
https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-is-responsible-for-ethnic-cleansing-in-myanmar/5611486
3. Rohingya pawns of US & Saudi.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-rohingya-of-myanmar-pawns-in-an-anglo-chinese-proxy-war-fought-by-saudi-jihadists/5607605
I have traveled and lived in Myanmar for more than a decade, its a very peaceful and safe country so resource rich yet make so poor by decades of West sanction.
The problem is people are brainwashed and fed with fake msm news the whole life, believing without ever travel to see themselves.
I’m not sure that the Brits have what it takes to overcome a leadership that consists largely of traitors and idiots…If the UK simply told the EU that it’s over, and if you want trade, fine, if you don’t your goods will be subject to 100% tariffs, all this nonsense would go away.
Britain is still powerful enough to dictate to Ireland. The leftist fears conflict and thus invites aggression. If the Irish knew the British hesitate to **** them up, they would think twice of talking back.
How does he think Ireland became part of the British Empire in the first place? Was it whinging anti-nationalist lefties like Cockburn?
''Britain is Canada’s largest trading partner in Europe and can take advantage of CETA as long as it remains a part of the EU.
Post-Brexit, May said : “I’m pleased that we have agreed today that CETA should be swiftly transitioned to form a new bilateral arrangement between the UK and Canada.”
[...]
Trudeau cautioned that Ottawa would respect EU rules against direct negotiations with individual EU member states, as long as Britain remains in the EU.
But he added that he wants “a smooth transition that keeps the essence of CETA applicable to the UK.”
“We want to see as little disruption to economies and to people’s lives and that is why we believe it makes sense to take (CETA), which the UK is a part of, (and use) that as the basis for a bilateral relationship with the UK,” Trudeau said.
The two leaders also announced closer cooperation on development, disaster responses, the environment – with May confirming a British phase out of coal by 2025, and both prime ministers announcing a memorandum of understanding allowing for greater private sector “clean economy” partnerships – and defence and security.
May also offered her support for Canada in its dispute with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which has accused Montreal-based Bombardier of selling its new CSeries passenger jet in the United States for less than it costs to make them.
The company alleges that government subsidies allow Bombardier to sell the CSeries at cut rates, undercutting its own 737 passenger jets.
“For the United Kingdom, Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland are important and we want to protect those,” May said. Bombardier employs 4,200 workers at a Belfast plant making CSeries wing and fuselage parts.
Both May and Trudeau said they planned to bring up the case again with US President Donald Trump this week.
Trudeau also said Ottawa would cancel a planned purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets if the company did not back down.
[...]
May and Trudeau also expressed jointly the need for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to “de-escalate” tensions in her country and take measures to protect vulnerable Rohingya Muslims.
The military has been accused of driving out more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims from mainly Buddhist Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh in an orchestrated “ethnic cleansing” campaign.''
https://www.bilaterals.org/?canada-to-model-post-brexit
Obviously Burma has a lot more sense than the UK and Canada, especially considering the Rohingya’s foolish attacks on Buddhist villages in Burma….
''Britain is Canada’s largest trading partner in Europe and can take advantage of CETA as long as it remains a part of the EU.
Post-Brexit, May said : “I’m pleased that we have agreed today that CETA should be swiftly transitioned to form a new bilateral arrangement between the UK and Canada.”
[...]
Trudeau cautioned that Ottawa would respect EU rules against direct negotiations with individual EU member states, as long as Britain remains in the EU.
But he added that he wants “a smooth transition that keeps the essence of CETA applicable to the UK.”
“We want to see as little disruption to economies and to people’s lives and that is why we believe it makes sense to take (CETA), which the UK is a part of, (and use) that as the basis for a bilateral relationship with the UK,” Trudeau said.
The two leaders also announced closer cooperation on development, disaster responses, the environment – with May confirming a British phase out of coal by 2025, and both prime ministers announcing a memorandum of understanding allowing for greater private sector “clean economy” partnerships – and defence and security.
May also offered her support for Canada in its dispute with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which has accused Montreal-based Bombardier of selling its new CSeries passenger jet in the United States for less than it costs to make them.
The company alleges that government subsidies allow Bombardier to sell the CSeries at cut rates, undercutting its own 737 passenger jets.
“For the United Kingdom, Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland are important and we want to protect those,” May said. Bombardier employs 4,200 workers at a Belfast plant making CSeries wing and fuselage parts.
Both May and Trudeau said they planned to bring up the case again with US President Donald Trump this week.
Trudeau also said Ottawa would cancel a planned purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets if the company did not back down.
[...]
May and Trudeau also expressed jointly the need for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to “de-escalate” tensions in her country and take measures to protect vulnerable Rohingya Muslims.
The military has been accused of driving out more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims from mainly Buddhist Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh in an orchestrated “ethnic cleansing” campaign.''
https://www.bilaterals.org/?canada-to-model-post-brexit
Canada is even further down the path of racial and demographic ruin then Britain.
After the 2008 banking crash I thought that the Irish – Sinn Fein in partuclar – would stand up to the bankers seeking blood and to the bondholders of criminal outfits like the Anglo-Irish Bank.
However, they have embraced austerity and even as the flower of their youth began to flee abroad – like a second potato famine exodus – they went for public spending cuts and the semi-privatisation of services like water.
I don’t think that even if we Brits went full retard on the border that the Irish would react in any noticeable way. They are far too happy embracing multiculturalism, gay marriage, abortion, polyamorousness and the other emblems of cultural degradation.
Yeah the leftist takeover of Ireland is a phenomena to behold, as they worship BO even moreso than the crazy Germans, which seems almost impossible
My father was born in Belfast of Scotch-Irish ancestry, and with his two brothers moved to the US early twenties, so I am quite familiar with Irish mentality, the demise of the home of the greatest wordsmiths being a loss for all ages.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army Vet, and pro Jazz musician.
The Northern Irish voted to remain. We should cut them off and leave them to sort out their status with the South. Let them have an Ireland within the EU and outside of English taxpayer support.
The English have voted to leave and the traitorous vermin in parliament are holding our departure up.
Fuckem all.
''Britain is Canada’s largest trading partner in Europe and can take advantage of CETA as long as it remains a part of the EU.
Post-Brexit, May said : “I’m pleased that we have agreed today that CETA should be swiftly transitioned to form a new bilateral arrangement between the UK and Canada.”
[...]
Trudeau cautioned that Ottawa would respect EU rules against direct negotiations with individual EU member states, as long as Britain remains in the EU.
But he added that he wants “a smooth transition that keeps the essence of CETA applicable to the UK.”
“We want to see as little disruption to economies and to people’s lives and that is why we believe it makes sense to take (CETA), which the UK is a part of, (and use) that as the basis for a bilateral relationship with the UK,” Trudeau said.
The two leaders also announced closer cooperation on development, disaster responses, the environment – with May confirming a British phase out of coal by 2025, and both prime ministers announcing a memorandum of understanding allowing for greater private sector “clean economy” partnerships – and defence and security.
May also offered her support for Canada in its dispute with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which has accused Montreal-based Bombardier of selling its new CSeries passenger jet in the United States for less than it costs to make them.
The company alleges that government subsidies allow Bombardier to sell the CSeries at cut rates, undercutting its own 737 passenger jets.
“For the United Kingdom, Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland are important and we want to protect those,” May said. Bombardier employs 4,200 workers at a Belfast plant making CSeries wing and fuselage parts.
Both May and Trudeau said they planned to bring up the case again with US President Donald Trump this week.
Trudeau also said Ottawa would cancel a planned purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets if the company did not back down.
[...]
May and Trudeau also expressed jointly the need for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to “de-escalate” tensions in her country and take measures to protect vulnerable Rohingya Muslims.
The military has been accused of driving out more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims from mainly Buddhist Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh in an orchestrated “ethnic cleansing” campaign.''
https://www.bilaterals.org/?canada-to-model-post-brexit
These Western leaders led by US are the team of evils behind the whole Myanmar Rohingya crisis. Haven’t you notice and wonder why a sudden intense outpouring of entire Western msm 24/7 reporting …with the USNato countries and their allied Muslim countries(Saudi and Turkey) gone hysteria overdrive in calling for UN immediate intervention, claiming the worst Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing of century? Ironically these are the same countries committing naked genocide directly or indirectly in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Libya…without their usual “humanity”.
Read these:
1. Why US &Saudi is backing Rohingya suddenly
https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-u-s-and-saudi-arabia-back-rohingya-in-myanmar/5613015
2. Who is responsible for the direct killing
https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-is-responsible-for-ethnic-cleansing-in-myanmar/5611486
3. Rohingya pawns of US & Saudi.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-rohingya-of-myanmar-pawns-in-an-anglo-chinese-proxy-war-fought-by-saudi-jihadists/5607605
I have traveled and lived in Myanmar for more than a decade, its a very peaceful and safe country so resource rich yet make so poor by decades of West sanction.
The problem is people are brainwashed and fed with fake msm news the whole life, believing without ever travel to see themselves.
Even Germany is now convinced by adding the Kalergi plan.
I would guess those Muslims in Myanmar are proxy army against Asian buddhists.
However, they have embraced austerity and even as the flower of their youth began to flee abroad - like a second potato famine exodus - they went for public spending cuts and the semi-privatisation of services like water.
I don't think that even if we Brits went full retard on the border that the Irish would react in any noticeable way. They are far too happy embracing multiculturalism, gay marriage, abortion, polyamorousness and the other emblems of cultural degradation.
” They (the Irish) are far too happy embracing multiculturalism, gay marriage, abortion, polyamorousness, and the other emblems of cultural degradation”
Yeah the leftist takeover of Ireland is a phenomena to behold, as they worship BO even moreso than the crazy Germans, which seems almost impossible
My father was born in Belfast of Scotch-Irish ancestry, and with his two brothers moved to the US early twenties, so I am quite familiar with Irish mentality, the demise of the home of the greatest wordsmiths being a loss for all ages.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army Vet, and pro Jazz musician.
It is what the xxx wants and in here USA. You are not permitted to discuss in public! Oy veh ist mir!
It is what they want!!! I am not a neocon!
Indeed UK is a declining country like France, still harbouring the delusion of great empire, always overbearing itself in the global affairs. Many view it more like a lackey of US to continue their evil imperialism over weaker countries. But UK seem happy with its hunting dog role to share war spoils.
The declination of education and health care support/standard are signs of a nation declining, further aggravated by the bad governing in diverting budget from essential to non constructive areas like war expedition. US is a mirror of UK with more obvious. Brexit will make UK decline at faster speed when it lose the common market esp financial center role.
To booster economy by indiscriminately applying Weapon of Mass Migration as in many countries including Singapore is most foolish way to destroy one’s country. Yes Gdp goes up, country become more powerful, but at what cost to the nation and social fabric? Do original British become more wealthy and happy, more welfare and social harmony, or get marginalized by overwhelming cheap labours of diverse non integrating social/culture/religion? This is akin to wishing to make one’s household income higher, one open up the family house to bring in all strangers. And the family members who work hard to pay the house have to share everything with strangers to their discomfort and safety even the new comers may contribute to pay some bills or do some cleaning.
I didn’t mean to discriminate immigrants, but it has to be very selective and in proportion bringing in talents one lack, not influx of cheap labour or refugees to make one country younger populated, even rule by them eventually. Country should not run like a corporate business because its what the citizens called HOME.
The secret of course is that the members of the British political establishment do not see ordinary Britons as being their people. They don't even consider them to be fully human.
And during WW2, they lost their domination.
But in the UK there is actually a segment of elites like Farage who
dislike Zionists and Globalists. Thats quite rare in todays world.
I know the Anglos have a history of divide and conquer (still to this day),
but maybe they have some positive hope in UK (compared to the US which is completely Zionist by now)?
Read these:
1. Why US &Saudi is backing Rohingya suddenly
https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-u-s-and-saudi-arabia-back-rohingya-in-myanmar/5613015
2. Who is responsible for the direct killing
https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-is-responsible-for-ethnic-cleansing-in-myanmar/5611486
3. Rohingya pawns of US & Saudi.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-rohingya-of-myanmar-pawns-in-an-anglo-chinese-proxy-war-fought-by-saudi-jihadists/5607605
I have traveled and lived in Myanmar for more than a decade, its a very peaceful and safe country so resource rich yet make so poor by decades of West sanction.
The problem is people are brainwashed and fed with fake msm news the whole life, believing without ever travel to see themselves.
Rohingya only became an issue of “Western Humanitarian Concern”® when it became clear that Chinese OBOR included Myanmar in a meaningful way that shuts out US plans for that country.
Then MSM quoted their gruesome stories and photos were send from refugees mobile, who was camped in a tiny bare island of Bangladesh with no electricity or water. Didn't know these refugees are better equipped than us with US Satellite phones capable of broadband data roaming in nobody's island. Just like IsIs and those fake Syrian children capable of uploading their YouTube videos regularly in battlefield and destroyed cities under gov army siege, using broadband wifi compliment of USNato.
Many Burmese told me there is no Rohingya, its a name cooked up by MSM, all are illegal migrants from Bangladesh aka Bengali who seek independent in oil rich Rakhaine previously. But one Burmese told the army might try to use this terrorists attacked of police posts as opportunity to drive back these Bangladeshi(many are brought in by British to kill Burmese in colonized time, some are terrorists). They tried to repatriate peacefully back to Bangladesh decades ago but UN persuaded them not to.
One Moscow researcher wrote that in India northern there are 20Mil similar illegal Chittagong migrants which India wanted to forcefully push back, a real nightmare crisis to dwaf Rohingya. Its called Weapon of Mass Migration, when they multiply profusely and stay long enough, they will declare independent with your country land or become majority voting bank to rule over.
The English have voted to leave and the traitorous vermin in parliament are holding our departure up.
I’m American, not English, so this is not for me to decide, but you seem to be right. Your proposal would indeed be in the interest of the English people if it would result in a Parliament that honored the wishes of the voters and effectuated your departure from the EU ASAP.
If you don’t get out of the EU, you’ll never be able to regain control of your borders and immigration policy, which means endless Third World immigration. (Sadly, it increasingly looks like we here in the States will need to allow or force California, south Texas, etc., to leave the USA, if we are not to suffer a similar fate. It’s almost too late here too, given the wide dispersal of Mexicans and others into once safe and beautiful heartland communities in Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and in the Southeast e.g. North Carolina and Georgia etc.)
Without Northern Ireland in the UK, would the English, Scottish, and Welsh have the sense and the balls to end Third World immigration? To reverse the Islamization of England by expelling Muslims who are already there? I hope so.
By the way, what is your impression of Scottish and Welsh opinion re the need to expel Muslims? Do you encounter Scots and Welshmen and have the chance to talk about these things honestly? I had read that Scots were terribly PC and that the SNP folks in particular would keep their borders just as open to the third world and Muslims if ever seceded from the U.K. Is that your sense of it?
Yeah the leftist takeover of Ireland is a phenomena to behold, as they worship BO even moreso than the crazy Germans, which seems almost impossible
My father was born in Belfast of Scotch-Irish ancestry, and with his two brothers moved to the US early twenties, so I am quite familiar with Irish mentality, the demise of the home of the greatest wordsmiths being a loss for all ages.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army Vet, and pro Jazz musician.
Yes, it is sad, and maddening, to behold, in equal proportions.
On a flight from DC to LA a couple months ago, I sat next to an Irishman (from “the republic”, now settled in the USA with an American wife) and had a long conversation “covering the waterfront.” He was a typical Irishman with the gift for gab and storytelling, funny, endearing if a bit too forward at times. He was intelligent and well versed on many topics that interest me, including languages, history, historical migration patterns, politics, comparison of different cultures.
But when it came to the islamic takeover of the U.K., it was almost like trying to reason with a modern German. Like we lived on different planets where the events reported daily even in establishment media weren’t reported wherever he was.
He didn’t acknowledge certain facts but then try to argue that I wasn’t weighing various pieces of evidence right, or that I was proposing solutions too extreme for the magnitude or nature of the problem. Rather, he acted as if things we both know are happening daily, aren’t happening at all. He had a “don’t be paranoid, everything will work out fine” attitude that didn’t fit with his clear intelligence and substantive knowledge of history and current affairs. I enjoyed meeting him and we have kept up occasionally, but it was hopeless on the topics that truly matter.
How does he think Ireland became part of the British Empire in the first place? Was it whinging anti-nationalist lefties like Cockburn?
Within twenty years’ time, the only thing today’s “England” is likely to impose on Ireland is Islam.
If England needs to let Northern Ireland go in order to have a solid consensus for ending third world immigration and expelling Muslims, so be it. I doubt that the English are willing to do what it takes to avoid submission to Islam, but anything that makes it possible should be done, including perhaps jettisoning Northern Ireland.
How extreme a pro-eu (and therefore pro-third world immigration) influence is Northern Ireland on the U.K.? Without Northern Ireland, would the rest of the U.K. (excluding London) really be fairly unified about driving the Muslim invaders out?
Wales is for more PC than Scotland. The Labour party has never been challenged since the foundation of the Welsh Assembly. Cardiff has the oldest mosque in the UK. Welsh Universities punch well above their weight because they have disproportionately attracted bright students from Commonwealth countries since their foundation, especially Malaysia and Hong Kong. Also the UAE and for the last few decades, Japan. My last summer intern from the business school was Bangladeshi. The rabble are the descendants of English and Irish immigrants who arrived between 1880 and 1926. We didn’t get the best. Wales shifted from practically teetotal to hard drinking thanks to these people.
Yah i too realized that. Infact countries listed in the Obor are seemed to be inillegal migrants from crosshair now, either enjoying a regime change or some kind of terrorists wars. And many fakes US msm news showing photos of Rohingya refugees with their face nicely decorated with Myanmar traditional wood paste(tanaka). Who will find time to carry a wood block and a big grinding stone to make that paste when running from raping and slaughtering army?
Then MSM quoted their gruesome stories and photos were send from refugees mobile, who was camped in a tiny bare island of Bangladesh with no electricity or water. Didn’t know these refugees are better equipped than us with US Satellite phones capable of broadband data roaming in nobody’s island. Just like IsIs and those fake Syrian children capable of uploading their YouTube videos regularly in battlefield and destroyed cities under gov army siege, using broadband wifi compliment of USNato.
Many Burmese told me there is no Rohingya, its a name cooked up by MSM, all are illegal migrants from Bangladesh aka Bengali who seek independent in oil rich Rakhaine previously. But one Burmese told the army might try to use this terrorists attacked of police posts as opportunity to drive back these Bangladeshi(many are brought in by British to kill Burmese in colonized time, some are terrorists). They tried to repatriate peacefully back to Bangladesh decades ago but UN persuaded them not to.
One Moscow researcher wrote that in India northern there are 20Mil similar illegal Chittagong migrants which India wanted to forcefully push back, a real nightmare crisis to dwaf Rohingya. Its called Weapon of Mass Migration, when they multiply profusely and stay long enough, they will declare independent with your country land or become majority voting bank to rule over.
The declination of education and health care support/standard are signs of a nation declining, further aggravated by the bad governing in diverting budget from essential to non constructive areas like war expedition. US is a mirror of UK with more obvious. Brexit will make UK decline at faster speed when it lose the common market esp financial center role.
To booster economy by indiscriminately applying Weapon of Mass Migration as in many countries including Singapore is most foolish way to destroy one's country. Yes Gdp goes up, country become more powerful, but at what cost to the nation and social fabric? Do original British become more wealthy and happy, more welfare and social harmony, or get marginalized by overwhelming cheap labours of diverse non integrating social/culture/religion? This is akin to wishing to make one's household income higher, one open up the family house to bring in all strangers. And the family members who work hard to pay the house have to share everything with strangers to their discomfort and safety even the new comers may contribute to pay some bills or do some cleaning.
I didn't mean to discriminate immigrants, but it has to be very selective and in proportion bringing in talents one lack, not influx of cheap labour or refugees to make one country younger populated, even rule by them eventually. Country should not run like a corporate business because its what the citizens called HOME.
As far as the British political establishment is concerned the fact that their policies cause misery for the original British is a feature, not a bug. I doubt that there has ever been a political establishment anywhere that has had the same degree of contempt for its own people.
The secret of course is that the members of the British political establishment do not see ordinary Britons as being their people. They don’t even consider them to be fully human.
What becomes of UK, if its majority becomes say South Asians and Middle Easts(not saying they are bad, only of highest emigration flow now), even having a Pakistani London Mayor or better a first Indian PM with house of mix migrants MPs? The country might become young with growing population, vibrant with new housing demands and gov spending artificially jacking up GDP, attracting new MNCs investment with its suppressed abundant cheap labour.
UK is just another restructured profitable corporate, after replacing its less productive highly paid aging old guards with new young workers, who will take over as future management....
Welcome to the new world order of UK Corporation. Sound like US Inc. is duplicating its successful business model to EU and whole world.
Sadly Brexit won’t make the slightest difference, or if anything will make the situation worse. The entire British political establishment is absolutely committed to the destruction of Britain.
What the English, Scottish, and Welsh people think or want is of zero interest to the British government. And has been of zero interest to every British government for the past century or so.
Ive always had mixed feelings on UK.
England has a problem of the Rothschilds, Freemasonry, and maybe the monarchy (although the monarchs seem to be divided).
Scotland seperates are largely liberal / left wing right?
Dont know much about North Ireland.
UK at least had the balls to vote leave EU. I respect that.
I would wish Europe (all of it) was cooperating but its not happening.
Nigel Farage had criticized the Zionists in USA, and then a few days later he attacked Soros.
Thats even better.
Read these:
1. Why US &Saudi is backing Rohingya suddenly
https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-u-s-and-saudi-arabia-back-rohingya-in-myanmar/5613015
2. Who is responsible for the direct killing
https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-is-responsible-for-ethnic-cleansing-in-myanmar/5611486
3. Rohingya pawns of US & Saudi.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-rohingya-of-myanmar-pawns-in-an-anglo-chinese-proxy-war-fought-by-saudi-jihadists/5607605
I have traveled and lived in Myanmar for more than a decade, its a very peaceful and safe country so resource rich yet make so poor by decades of West sanction.
The problem is people are brainwashed and fed with fake msm news the whole life, believing without ever travel to see themselves.
The Anglo speaking nations like to use Muslims for all sorts of purposes.
Even Germany is now convinced by adding the Kalergi plan.
I would guess those Muslims in Myanmar are proxy army against Asian buddhists.
The declination of education and health care support/standard are signs of a nation declining, further aggravated by the bad governing in diverting budget from essential to non constructive areas like war expedition. US is a mirror of UK with more obvious. Brexit will make UK decline at faster speed when it lose the common market esp financial center role.
To booster economy by indiscriminately applying Weapon of Mass Migration as in many countries including Singapore is most foolish way to destroy one's country. Yes Gdp goes up, country become more powerful, but at what cost to the nation and social fabric? Do original British become more wealthy and happy, more welfare and social harmony, or get marginalized by overwhelming cheap labours of diverse non integrating social/culture/religion? This is akin to wishing to make one's household income higher, one open up the family house to bring in all strangers. And the family members who work hard to pay the house have to share everything with strangers to their discomfort and safety even the new comers may contribute to pay some bills or do some cleaning.
I didn't mean to discriminate immigrants, but it has to be very selective and in proportion bringing in talents one lack, not influx of cheap labour or refugees to make one country younger populated, even rule by them eventually. Country should not run like a corporate business because its what the citizens called HOME.
UK maybe declining (in morals, culture, racial matters).
And during WW2, they lost their domination.
But in the UK there is actually a segment of elites like Farage who
dislike Zionists and Globalists. Thats quite rare in todays world.
I know the Anglos have a history of divide and conquer (still to this day),
but maybe they have some positive hope in UK (compared to the US which is completely Zionist by now)?
UK indeed has wide range of real good technologies in jet engines, aerospace, metallurgy, chemicals, machine tools, precisions, electronics, automobiles, etc., with great R&D capability if it can produce things like state of arts fighter planes, submarines and aircraft carriers.
But instead of like Germany collaborate with China to fuel its own engineering growth, UK choose to shut down its Rover auto(refuse China offer), sell away its Jaguar auto to India Tata with no big domestic market, Lotus auto to Malaysia Proton,..etc. These are British refine craftsmanship autos, what a waste that they didn't flourish using big China market power. It rather collaborate with US in blocking out China all access to tech, to its own losses.
In 2013 export ranking,
China(1355Mil pp)- $2.2T
Germany(80Mil pp)- $1.5T on par with US(318Mil pp)
UK(63Mil pp)- $813B
Japan(127Mil pp) $700B.
In term of export/population, UK is real impressive, making US/Japan look weak. But Germany is truly powerhouse to near double UK with wide range of high tech export. China is poorest among all, exporting mainly low quality goods.
So UK actually has great potential in high tech & manufacturing like Germany that it continued to squander away. This is one area that can bring good pay stable job, to compliment its powerful financial center and service sector that may risk drifting to Germany or France after Brixit. But under self bloated arrogant, colonist mindset PM May, we shall see what damage she can aggravate for UK in Brixit crisis before loosing power.
Another 10yrs UK will lost all its edge when China catch up. Only Germany is well positioned to continue dominate high tech engineering, funding its R&D with big profits make from China joint venture. If EU and Germany are not self destroyed by their foolish refugee migrants policy over next 2decades, Germany is likely to emerge as Washington of USofEurope, with tremendous power and influence. France is much worst than UK, a arrogant declining colonial power not knowing its limit, awaiting to be humiliated and get obsolete.
An old trick from Algorithmics:
It can be solved by throwing a fair coin whenever passage is needed. Head, open. Tail, not open.
Thanks to Merkel, Britain’s border with Ireland is also Britain’s border with Syria. It will be closed. The Irish should complain to Berlin not London about this.
This whole BREXIT caper is a bloody mess that should never have occurred. To quote Richard Dawkins; “I voted remain but don’t understand the issues and should never have been asked”.
I too remember what Britain was like before 1972, and I can promise you it was a complete bloody shambles, membership of the EEC was the final desperate act to try and get some semblance of sense into British political and economic life.
The talk of “Global Britain” is delusional to the point of low comedy. Britain couldn’t pull that off in 1880 when it ruled 1/3rd of the world.
Look honestly at your situation, you have a food deficit, a fuel deficit, a technology deficit, a trade/technical skills deficit, a work ethic deficit and financially a huge current account deficit and a massive trade deficit. what standard of living Britons enjoy today has largely been achieved by issuing huge amounts of debt.
The catastrophic policy of allowing, actually encouraging, huge 3rd immigration into Britain was a bi-partisan home grown policy and nothing to do with the EU. One result of this policy is that the average IQ of the population of England has declined by at least one standard deviation in the last 40 years. The result is that you don’t now have the brains needed to prosper.
There some areas in which Britain is a world leader; drug and alcohol abuse, illegitimacy, welfare usage and crime.
The claims of “regained sovereignty” are equally laughable; when did Westminster/Whitehall ever give a rat’s rear end about the people of Britain?
What excites Westminster/Whitehall is keeping the UK at least nominally together because the permanent seat on the UNSC is held by “The United Kingdom of Great Britain and NI”. Lose the UK and they lose the seat which is their greatest opportunity to “punch above their weight”, such is the real priority of the W/W clique.
The secret of course is that the members of the British political establishment do not see ordinary Britons as being their people. They don't even consider them to be fully human.
That’s right, politicians and economists ruling the country is taking human factor just as a parameter in economic equation akin to business. Many countries are falling into this popular idea of using indiscriminate WMM to repopulate their aging nation as a quick easy solution.
What becomes of UK, if its majority becomes say South Asians and Middle Easts(not saying they are bad, only of highest emigration flow now), even having a Pakistani London Mayor or better a first Indian PM with house of mix migrants MPs? The country might become young with growing population, vibrant with new housing demands and gov spending artificially jacking up GDP, attracting new MNCs investment with its suppressed abundant cheap labour.
UK is just another restructured profitable corporate, after replacing its less productive highly paid aging old guards with new young workers, who will take over as future management….
Welcome to the new world order of UK Corporation. Sound like US Inc. is duplicating its successful business model to EU and whole world.
And during WW2, they lost their domination.
But in the UK there is actually a segment of elites like Farage who
dislike Zionists and Globalists. Thats quite rare in todays world.
I know the Anglos have a history of divide and conquer (still to this day),
but maybe they have some positive hope in UK (compared to the US which is completely Zionist by now)?
Farage has been ridiculed and projected as a clown by Western msm to the world, didn’t know he is someone British intellects see as a hope. Yes UK does has many hard and soft powers to be a great country, in high tech, rich cultural history, education, finance, with many talents and language advantages, but its US/bank controlled gov and US lackey mentality is ruined it to no hope imo (sorry) unless some independent thinking leader emerge to Save the Queen. But Neocon and Zionist with its controlled Washington and London won’t allow such leaders to arise. That is West cherished “democracy” isn’t it, a system manipulated by capitalist to put their chosen men for voters to pick the less evil one.
UK indeed has wide range of real good technologies in jet engines, aerospace, metallurgy, chemicals, machine tools, precisions, electronics, automobiles, etc., with great R&D capability if it can produce things like state of arts fighter planes, submarines and aircraft carriers.
But instead of like Germany collaborate with China to fuel its own engineering growth, UK choose to shut down its Rover auto(refuse China offer), sell away its Jaguar auto to India Tata with no big domestic market, Lotus auto to Malaysia Proton,..etc. These are British refine craftsmanship autos, what a waste that they didn’t flourish using big China market power. It rather collaborate with US in blocking out China all access to tech, to its own losses.
In 2013 export ranking,
China(1355Mil pp)- $2.2T
Germany(80Mil pp)- $1.5T on par with US(318Mil pp)
UK(63Mil pp)- $813B
Japan(127Mil pp) $700B.
In term of export/population, UK is real impressive, making US/Japan look weak. But Germany is truly powerhouse to near double UK with wide range of high tech export. China is poorest among all, exporting mainly low quality goods.
So UK actually has great potential in high tech & manufacturing like Germany that it continued to squander away. This is one area that can bring good pay stable job, to compliment its powerful financial center and service sector that may risk drifting to Germany or France after Brixit. But under self bloated arrogant, colonist mindset PM May, we shall see what damage she can aggravate for UK in Brixit crisis before loosing power.
Another 10yrs UK will lost all its edge when China catch up. Only Germany is well positioned to continue dominate high tech engineering, funding its R&D with big profits make from China joint venture. If EU and Germany are not self destroyed by their foolish refugee migrants policy over next 2decades, Germany is likely to emerge as Washington of USofEurope, with tremendous power and influence. France is much worst than UK, a arrogant declining colonial power not knowing its limit, awaiting to be humiliated and get obsolete.
Think you are forgetting about who and what is really behind Brexit, namely 17.4 million people who are fully aware of how difficult it will be to extricate ourselves from the beachtar relationship with the EU, fully aware of how many vested interests (including yours, it seems) will do everything they can to halt and reverse the referendum decision.
And that is the amazing thing about Brexit – that those 17.4 million have not just gone back to sleep but are fully involved in this unfolding drama, and are considering their position should they have to intervene, fully aware of potential for the economy taking a hit, and still willing to do whatever the hell they can to end this enslavement to a corrupt power. Rule Britannia!
I too remember what Britain was like before 1972, and I can promise you it was a complete bloody shambles, membership of the EEC was the final desperate act to try and get some semblance of sense into British political and economic life.
The talk of "Global Britain" is delusional to the point of low comedy. Britain couldn't pull that off in 1880 when it ruled 1/3rd of the world.
Look honestly at your situation, you have a food deficit, a fuel deficit, a technology deficit, a trade/technical skills deficit, a work ethic deficit and financially a huge current account deficit and a massive trade deficit. what standard of living Britons enjoy today has largely been achieved by issuing huge amounts of debt.
The catastrophic policy of allowing, actually encouraging, huge 3rd immigration into Britain was a bi-partisan home grown policy and nothing to do with the EU. One result of this policy is that the average IQ of the population of England has declined by at least one standard deviation in the last 40 years. The result is that you don't now have the brains needed to prosper.
There some areas in which Britain is a world leader; drug and alcohol abuse, illegitimacy, welfare usage and crime.
The claims of "regained sovereignty" are equally laughable; when did Westminster/Whitehall ever give a rat's rear end about the people of Britain?
What excites Westminster/Whitehall is keeping the UK at least nominally together because the permanent seat on the UNSC is held by "The United Kingdom of Great Britain and NI". Lose the UK and they lose the seat which is their greatest opportunity to "punch above their weight", such is the real priority of the W/W clique.
Why do you think the reason was they wanted all that 3rd world immigration? I am curious? I note you say it was bi-partisan, but they all became Labour voters. Strange.
I live in Houston, USA. When I drive around my city I see numerous cars of Japanese, German, Korean, Italian brands and a smattering of Swedish brands too. I rarely see a Jaguar or any other British car. What on Earth is this Great Britain and its Brexit? Does Rolls still make cars?
For decades the UK government had used subsidies to ship car jobs into places they never should have been- My native Liverpool for example, if ever there was a bunch of fuckers unsuitable for production line work, it is the Scousers.
The high end stuff is still superb: Aston Martin, McClaren, if you've got a couple mill to drop. Rolls and Bentley owned by Krauts I believe.
The English have voted to leave and the traitorous vermin in parliament are holding our departure up.
Years- the last time I saw them published, ago the numbers were, for every Thousand paid in taxes expenditure was 1,350 in NI, 1,200 in Wales, 1,100 in Scotland and 850 in England.
Fuckem all.
You see this in the US too. The Republicans want open borders even though the vast majority of the immigrants will vote for the other party.
are about money, and wars (keeping the empire). (they resort to wars, drug smuggling, importing immigrants, hidden projects).The old conservative mentality is largely gone. So the neocons, care less about middle class and tradition It seems money is king for most major two dominating left-right political groups in the West.
(I refer to countries from Germany to US)
The British car industry was destroyed when a bastard giant conglomerate- British Leyland was created and nationalized in the 60′s/70′s.
For decades the UK government had used subsidies to ship car jobs into places they never should have been- My native Liverpool for example, if ever there was a bunch of fuckers unsuitable for production line work, it is the Scousers.
The high end stuff is still superb: Aston Martin, McClaren, if you’ve got a couple mill to drop. Rolls and Bentley owned by Krauts I believe.
The majority of conservative elites in the West,
are about money, and wars (keeping the empire). (they resort to wars, drug smuggling, importing immigrants, hidden projects).
The old conservative mentality is largely gone. So the neocons, care less about middle class and tradition
It seems money is king for most major two dominating left-right political groups in the West.
(I refer to countries from Germany to US)
Dr James Petras |
'The global economic crisis is a boon for London’s high end real estate corporations, as overseas millionaires and billionaires, tax evaders, political raiders of the public treasury,abandon pillaged economies and pour billions into mansions and penthouses. Super-rich rentier monarchists from the despotic Gulf States join Russian commodity speculators,and new rich Chinese sweatshop owners in bidding up London properties in prestigious postal codes in Belgravia (Ebury Street, Eton Place, and Eton Square) Knightbridge, Mayfair (Park Street). Corpulent Russian oligarchs and pious Saudi royalty loll in country estates in, Hertfordshire, Herefordshire and Cheshire overlooking their elegant English gardens and enjoy the purring and caresses of their very upscale British courtesans, in one or another of the two dozen bedrooms. The British government’s tolerance and open minded attitude to Russian and Albanian gangster oligarchs, whose bloody ascent to wealth can match any Sicilian godfathers, greases the wheels for the rise of what the Financial Times chooses to call, the real estate ‘industry’, bankrolled by the financial ‘community’ and aligned with the insurance ‘investors’.
The predators international, take their afternoon tea at 4 p.m., sherry at 6:30 p.m. They are entertained by the gossip of Her Majesty’s Court and the Queen’s Anniversary Celebration and indulge in the sporting life (soccer teams over polo horses). They cultivate a taste for culture. Accompanied by Oxbridge experts they shop for “collectibles” – paintings at Ordovas on Saville Row, Richard Nagy on Old Bond Street, Frank Auerbach at the Malborough, sculpture in Jean & Luc Baroni at St. James and jewelry shops for a Vacheron Constatin. ''
https://www.newsbud.com/2012/10/16/london-parasites-paradise-or-the-best-criminal-sanctuary-money-can-buy/#more-16421
are about money, and wars (keeping the empire). (they resort to wars, drug smuggling, importing immigrants, hidden projects).The old conservative mentality is largely gone. So the neocons, care less about middle class and tradition It seems money is king for most major two dominating left-right political groups in the West.
(I refer to countries from Germany to US)
London: Parasites’ Paradise (Or the Best Criminal Sanctuary Money Can Buy)
Dr James Petras |
‘The global economic crisis is a boon for London’s high end real estate corporations, as overseas millionaires and billionaires, tax evaders, political raiders of the public treasury,abandon pillaged economies and pour billions into mansions and penthouses. Super-rich rentier monarchists from the despotic Gulf States join Russian commodity speculators,and new rich Chinese sweatshop owners in bidding up London properties in prestigious postal codes in Belgravia (Ebury Street, Eton Place, and Eton Square) Knightbridge, Mayfair (Park Street). Corpulent Russian oligarchs and pious Saudi royalty loll in country estates in, Hertfordshire, Herefordshire and Cheshire overlooking their elegant English gardens and enjoy the purring and caresses of their very upscale British courtesans, in one or another of the two dozen bedrooms. The British government’s tolerance and open minded attitude to Russian and Albanian gangster oligarchs, whose bloody ascent to wealth can match any Sicilian godfathers, greases the wheels for the rise of what the Financial Times chooses to call, the real estate ‘industry’, bankrolled by the financial ‘community’ and aligned with the insurance ‘investors’.
The predators international, take their afternoon tea at 4 p.m., sherry at 6:30 p.m. They are entertained by the gossip of Her Majesty’s Court and the Queen’s Anniversary Celebration and indulge in the sporting life (soccer teams over polo horses). They cultivate a taste for culture. Accompanied by Oxbridge experts they shop for “collectibles” – paintings at Ordovas on Saville Row, Richard Nagy on Old Bond Street, Frank Auerbach at the Malborough, sculpture in Jean & Luc Baroni at St. James and jewelry shops for a Vacheron Constatin. ”
https://www.newsbud.com/2012/10/16/london-parasites-paradise-or-the-best-criminal-sanctuary-money-can-buy/#more-16421