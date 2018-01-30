Too Many Wars. Too Many Enemies.

If Turkey is not bluffing, U.S. troops in Manbij, Syria, could be under fire by week’s end, and NATO engulfed in the worst crisis in its history.
Turkish President Erdogan said Friday his troops will cleanse Manbij of Kurdish fighters, alongside whom U.S. troops are embedded.
Erdogan’s foreign minister demanded concrete steps by the U.S. to end its support of the Kurds, who control the Syrian border with Turkey east of the Euphrates, all the way to Iraq.
If the Turks attack Manbij, the U.S. will face a choice: Stand by our Kurdish allies and resist the Turks, or abandon the Kurds.
Should the U.S. let the Turks drive the Kurds out of Manbij and the entire Syrian border area with Turkey, as Erdogan threatens, U.S. credibility would suffer a blow from which it would not soon recover.
But to stand with the Kurds and oppose Erdogan’s forces could mean a crackup of NATO and loss of U.S. bases inside Turkey, including the air base at Incirlik.
Turkey also sits astride the Dardanelles entrance to the Black Sea. NATO’s loss of Turkey would thus be a triumph for Vladimir Putin, who gave Ankara the green light to cleanse the Kurds from Afrin.
Yet Syria is but one of many challenges to U.S. foreign policy.
The Winter Olympics in South Korea may have taken the threat of a North Korean ICBM that could hit the U.S. out of the news. But no one believes that threat is behind us.
Last week, China charged that the USS Hopper, a guided missile destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Shoal, a reef in the South China Sea claimed by Beijing, though it is far closer to Luzon in the Philippines. The destroyer, says China, was chased off by one of her frigates. If we continue to contest China’s territorial claims with U.S. warships, a clash is inevitable.
In a similar incident Monday, a Russian military jet came within five feet of a U.S. Navy EP-3 Orion surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea, forcing the Navy plane to end its mission.
U.S. relations with Cold War ally Pakistan are at rock bottom. In his first tweet of 2018, President Trump charged Pakistan with being a duplicitous and false friend.
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”
As for America’s longest war, in Afghanistan, now in its 17th year, the end is nowhere on the horizon.
A week ago, the International Hotel in Kabul was attacked and held for 13 hours by Taliban gunmen who killed 40. Midweek, a Save the Children facility in Jalalabad was attacked by ISIS, creating panic among aid workers across the country.
Saturday, an ambulance exploded in Kabul, killing 103 people and wounding 235. Monday, Islamic State militants attacked Afghan soldiers guarding a military academy in Kabul. With the fighting season two months off, U.S. troops will not soon be departing.
If Pakistan is indeed providing sanctuary for the terrorists of the Haqqani network, how does this war end successfully for the United States?
Last week, in a friendly fire incident, the U.S.-led coalition killed 10 Iraqi soldiers. The Iraq war began 15 years ago.
Yet another war, where the humanitarian crisis rivals Syria, continues on the Arabian Peninsula. There, a Saudi air, sea and land blockade that threatens the Yemeni people with starvation has failed to dislodge Houthi rebels who seized the capital Sanaa three years ago.
This weekend brought news that secessionist rebels, backed by the United Arab Emirates, have seized power in Yemen’s southern port of Aden, from the Saudi-backed Hadi regime fighting the Houthis.
These rebels seek to split the country, as it was before 1990.
Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE appear to be backing different horses in this tribal-civil-sectarian war into which America has been drawn.
There are other wars — Somalia, Libya, Ukraine — where the U.S. is taking sides, sending arms, training troops, flying missions.
Like the Romans, we have become an empire, committed to fight for scores of nations, with troops on every continent, and forces in combat operations of which the American people are only vaguely aware.
“I didn’t know there were 1,000 troops in Niger,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham when four Green Berets were killed there. “We don’t know exactly where we’re at in the world, militarily, and what we’re doing.”
As in all empires, power is passing to the generals.
And what causes the greatest angst today in the imperial city?
Fear that a four-page memo worked up in the House Judiciary Committee may discredit Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia-gate.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”
Some Erdogan flunkey has just claimed Turkey defeated the USA five times since 2015. This kind of remark is for the AKP’s Al Qaeda/IS supporting base, and not entirely consistent with actual Turkish government behaviour, but it is questionable whether Turkey is a “friendly” any longer from the US point of view.
https://www.turkishminute.com/2018/01/29/erdogan-advisor-weve-defeated-the-us-five-times-since-2015/
Surely Pat is sharp enough to know that NK would never launch an ICBM (assuming it actually has the capability) at the US, unless in retaliation for an attack. So the solution would seem to be to simply leave NK alone, to let it be. Sorted.
Another “friendly fire” incident is hardly newsworthy, there are probably very few weeks without. I think that FF was accounting for 25% of combat casualties in the first Gulf War, that’s 1 in 4. Then there’s Pat Tillman, what a loss, the list goes on and on… little wonder the US has fewer and fewer friends, it’s doing them in all by itself.
Only the American people themselves can possibly stop this madness and sooner will be better than later, though it’s going to be very painful indeed whenever it happens.
Excellent editorial by Pat B., Americans should pay attention to this.
As for the generals, Pat could do worse than to read carefully through Danny Sjursen’s current article here at Unz –
http://www.unz.com/tengelhardt/danny-sjursen-wrong-on-nam-wrong-on-terror/
War in Korea destroys the South and could lead to devastation in Japan; both would severely disrupt US supply chain and tank world economy. Winner? None, but China would fare better than US, because its people are “closer to the dirt” and therefore have less to lose and are likely to be more resilient than the average American.
Reunification of the two Koreas? Winners would be the Korean people. China wouldn’t be so thrilled to have a strong economic power, so aligned to the US, directly on its border, so US troops would likely have to leave; not necessarily a loss for the US. Chinese and US would both trade gladly with Korea. Losers: Neocons.
Meh. Maybe he flew right up wingtip to wingtip. Unless our aircrews have become total p***ies, it would be exhilarating, but manageable. During the cold war they took shots at us if we got too close. This is a nothing burger.
Turkey v. US in Manjib? Unlikely unless US really refuses to get out of the way like the Russians did. Why ask for trouble? The Turks know the US won’t shoot back in any size, because keeping NATO intact is essential. Winner? Turkey. Turkey could inflict a lot of harm by pulling out of NATO, but won’t because there will be a colour revolution in Ankara in a matter of weeks of doing so.
Pat needs a heavy dose of Norman Vincent Peale or the Israeli version of Peale if there is one. All it will take to simultaneously fight all of Israel’s real and perceived enemies is positive thinking along with levying higher taxes on the goyim. And if they dare protest we’ll charge them with being unpatriotic, anti-semitic, and lily-livered liberals.
An unwillingness to maintain the U.S. empire for Israel’s benefit is tantamount to anti-semitism and planning a second holocaust.
Patrick Buchanan has more wisdom than the entire M/I C , State Department and Pentagon idiocracies combined, even were their accumulated total to be cubed.
Well, shit. So does my beagle.
Short verse
The US is over extended.
“U.S. credibility would suffer a blow”: can one land a blow on a ghost?
Get the perfidious Turk out of NATO. Better yet, get rid of NATO. There is now no reason for NATO, than as a shield “coalition” for US warfare.
Men Without Work
America’s quiet catastrophe… the collapse of work – for men
http://www.aei.org/publication/men-without-work-2/
Pat fails to mention where the Orion was at the time: over the Black Sea. I always keep in mind when reading his columns that he is a republican TV addict, first and foremost. His conclusions are going to be in line with whatever the conventional wisdom of the “conservative” TV newstwits happens to be.
I think we’d be amazed at how quickly the economic rug would be pulled out from under the US if it ever decided to stop being Israel’s muscle. Central bank smoke and mirrors and a world economy running on fumes, kept alive by a nod and a wink by the money men, as long as they have their golem.
Any enemy of israel’s Yinon plan is a friend of mine.
”The Roman Empire stretched from North Africa, Syria and the Mediterranean Sea to Germania and Britannia in the north. It ended at Scotland.”
http://www.sath.org.uk/edscot/www.educationscotland.gov.uk/scotlandshistory/caledonianspictsromans/romansinscotland/index.html
”The Roman Empire – particularly the military – declined largely as a result of an influx of Germanic mercenaries into the ranks of the legions.”
– Historian Arther Ferrill
https://fr.scribd.com/document/49282627/Decline-of-the-Roman-Empire
To be fair, he did write:
Wouldn’t it be a good thing if NATO broke apart?
Why is NATO so important 30 years after the USSR dissolved, Germany united, the Berlin wall feel, the Iron curtain and Warsaw pact dissolved? If ever there was a moribund alliance it is NATO.
NATO was never intended as an alliance. It was intended to be a collection of American vassal states, kept firmly under the US heel. So it still serves the purpose for which it was designed.