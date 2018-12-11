How Democracy Is Losing the World

If Donald Trump told Michael Cohen to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels about a one-night stand a decade ago, that, says Jerome Nadler, incoming chair of House Judiciary, would be an “impeachable offense.”
This tells you what social media, cable TV and the great herd of talking heads will be consumed with for the next two years — the peccadillos and misdeeds of Trump, almost all of which occurred before being chosen as president of the United States.
“Everywhere President Trump looks,” writes The Washington Times’ Rowan Scarborough, “there are Democrats targeting him from New York to Washington to Maryland… lawmakers, state attorneys general, opposition researchers, bureaucrats and activist defense lawyers.
“They are aiming at Russia collusion, the Trump Organization, the Trump Foundation, a Trump hotel, Trump tax returns, Trump campaign finances and supposed money laundering.”
The full-court press is on. Day and night we will be hearing debate on the great question: Will the elites that loathe him succeed in bringing Trump down, driving him from office, and prosecuting and putting him in jail?
Says Adam Schiff, the incoming chair of the House intelligence committee: “Donald Trump may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time.”
And what will a watching world be thinking when it sees the once-great republic preoccupied with breaking yet another president?
Will that world think: Why can’t we be more like America?
Does the world still envy us our free press, which it sees tirelessly digging up dirt on political figures and flaying them with abandon?
Among the reasons democracy is in discredit and retreat worldwide is that its exemplar and champion, the USA, is beginning to resemble France’s Third Republic in its last days before World War II.
Also, democracy no longer has the field largely to itself as to how to create a prosperous and powerful nation-state.
This century, China has shown aspiring rulers how a single-party regime can create a world power, and how democracy is not a necessary precondition for extraordinary economic progress.
Vladimir Putin, an autocratic nationalist, has shown how a ruined nation can be restored to a great power in the eyes of its people and the world, commanding a new deference and respect.
Democracy is a bus you get off when it reaches your stop, says Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After the attempted coup in the summer of 2017, Erdogan purged his government and military of tens of thousands of enemies and jailed more journalists than any other nation.
Yet he is welcomed in the capitals of the world.
What does American democracy now offer the world as its foremost attribute, its claim to greatness?
“Our diversity is our strength!” proclaims this generation.
We have become a unique nation composed of peoples from every continent and country, every race, ethnicity, culture and creed on earth.
But is not diversity what Europe is openly fleeing from?
Is there any country of the Old Continent clamoring for more migrants from the Maghreb, sub-Sahara or Middle East?
Broadly, it seems more true to say that the world is turning away from transnationalism toward tribalism, and away from diversity and back to the ethno-nationalism whence the nations came.
The diversity our democracy has on offer is not selling.
Ethnic, racial and religious minorities, such as the Uighurs and Tibetans in China, the Rohingya in Myanmar, minority black tribes in sub-Sahara Africa and white farmers in South Africa, can testify that popular majority rule often means mandated restrictions or even an end to minority rights.
In the Middle East, free elections produced a Muslim Brotherhood president in Egypt, Hamas in Palestine, Hezbollah in Lebanon. After this, a disillusioned Bush 43 White House called off the democracy crusade.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, relates how one minority is treated in much of the Muslim world:
“Christians face daily the threat of violence, murder, intimidation, prejudice and poverty…”
“In the last few years, they have been slaughtered by so-called Islamic State. … Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes. Many have been killed, enslaved and persecuted or forcibly converted. Even those who remain ask the question, ‘Why stay?’
“Christian communities that were the foundation of the universal Church now face the threat of imminent extinction.”
And all the while this horror is going on, Ronald Reagan’s treaty that banned all U.S. and Soviet nuclear missiles with a range between 310 and 3,400 miles faces collapse. And President Trump’s initiative to bring about a nuclear-free North Korea appears in peril.
Yet, for the next two years, we will be preoccupied with whether paying hush money to Stormy Daniels justifies removing a president, and exactly when Michael Cohen stopped talking to the Russians about his boss building a Trump Tower in Moscow.
We are an unserious nation, engaged in trivial pursuits, in a deadly serious world.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”
You didn’t mention Jewish control of media, law, and deep state and how much Jews hate Trump and white Middle America. Therefore, your column can’t be taken seriously.
US is no longer a democracy because both parties suck up to a single ethnic power. It’s tweedle dee and tweedle dum. US is now an ethno-monopoly. A Semitocracy.
When Wasps ruled, the Wasp elites were divided left and right. There was balance of power among Wasps.
But the Jewish ‘left’ and Jewish ‘right’ are both agreed on agenda: Jewish Power uber alles, Hail Israel, and bring down Trump & replace the whites.
Erdogan purged his government and military of tens of thousands of enemies and jailed more journalists than any other nation? I’m looking at him in a kindlier light.
Two columns in a row: Mr. Buchanan disparages Mr. Putin as an “autocratic nationalist.” And in today’s, it’s gratuitous.
This is why “Mr. Paleoconservative” is allowed to serve as sentry on the border of Establishia. He reliably slings this stuff at political leaders resistant to Washington or EU control. An admirable and prescient critic of Gilded Progressivism, but another old, Beltway hack when it comes to matters outside his country.
Gerlernter’s ‘America Lite’ discusses the transmogrification of America into ‘Idiocracy’
He says the Intellectuals took over in the sixties, now we take our cues from Imperial Academia, the cult of the expert rules and we distract ourselves with soap opera politics.
We should rename our country ‘Strip Mall America’ where you can always buy ‘Democracy’ and ‘Diversity’(or have it bullied upon you by our troops). We have electronic gadgets to distract yourself from the despiritualization of society, but make sure you do not forget to worship Homosexuality in all its possible innumerable combinations(upon pain of unemployment).
I read that, but here’s the whole sentence, Mr. #340:
I don’t think Mr. Buchanan is using either the adjective “autocratic”* or the noun “nationalist” in a disparaging way here. That’s kind of the whole point of his column that I don’t completely agree with (for another comment) – Mr. Buchanan is saying that Democracy is not working out here.
.
* Though “autocratic” SHOULD BE disparaging.
Pat, what is today’s excuse for separating that leaky vessel of all your hopes ( herr drumpf) from any responsibility for his decisions and actions?
Ah yes, “he’s not to blame, it’s democracy that’s failing I tell you…” Why suuuure it is.
Dreary…….
I’ve got a couple of beefs with this column, but first, though I’ve disparaged Mr. Fred Reed for some of his on-line stupidity in Fred Reed’s Lifelong Siesta (Part 2), Mr. Buchanan could learn something from Mr. Reed’s latest writing, right here on unz. I’m specifically talking about Mr. Buchanan’s “The diversity our democracy has on offer is not selling.” What? Who says our “democracy” has been offering up this diversity BS. I first heard the term in the early 1990′s, or at least that’s when I first heard “diversity is our strength”. I wondered right then what the guy who said it was smoking.
This diversity stupidity had not arisen due to America being a democracy of some sort (actually a Constitutional Republic – Pat should really know this). It has arisen from the institutions that the ctrl-left has almost finished it’s Long March through. The true conservative Pat Buchanan has tried to fight these people politically over the years, but, in the end, the country has failed in this regard.
It would help a lot, Mr. Buchanan, if you and millions of others wouldn’t take this Lyin’ Press INFOTAINMENT so seriously, as you seem to. GET! OFF! THE! TV!
Sodomites!!
Is it any wonder why the world is so fucked up?
“Autocratic nationalist” does not have to be a disparagement. He could be a benevolent autocratic nationalist who cares about the nation he is in charge of.
Democracy probably works well in the right context: a society and leadership homogeneous ethnically and especially in regards to religion. When a nation becomes a Tower of Babel of competing ideologies, races, and religions , with an elite that exploits and disparages all lower classes, then democracy seems to become a circus.
In calling the US the “exemplar and champion of democracy,” you fart away decades of honest public life with village-idiot babble. Your democracy is fake. It has been fake since CIA put itself above the law in 1949 and took over the federal government with illegal domestic agents called ‘focal points’ or ‘dotted-line reports.’ You live in a terminally degenerate totalitarian kleptocracy. The US is not even a sovereign state in law. It has no reason to exist. Are you too rigid or aged to believe the overwhelming evidence of your senses? These boy’s-state orations are increasingly ridiculous in an age when every Joe Blow has caught on to the corruption and predation of their thinly-disguised CIA regime.
While Democrats try to bring down Trump, there are less-publicized moves to put the Clintons where they belong – in prison:
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/420131-feds-received-whistleblower-evidence-in-2017-alleging-clinton-foundation
Fairly obvious that our ChiCom fattened Oligarchs don’t really like American Presidents that work for the American people. Other than cucking a Nation’s defense force to insure their business model they have no love for Nations. Maybe its time to tell California, Illinois and New York to make their own way in the world?
I don’t think leadership could survive in a country under pressure from D.C. without an autocratic government. It seems to be a pragmatic choice to lock down any internal strife caused by foreign intelligence agencies.
“Illiberal democracies” like Turkey, the Philippines, Hungary, Poland or even India are actually not that different from American democracy during its heyday right after WWII. In fact they might be more liberal compared to 1950s America.
What this shows is that liberal democracy was never the driver of success in the first place. Its suppression was what made earlier western societies successful. Now that the west is practicing liberal democracy the way it’s intended, the result is degeneracy.
AGREED!
It’s not just that however. If, just for hypothetical example, California had had an influx of “diverse” white people from all over – Georgia, S. Dakota, Texas, Oregon, etc. over the years, they would still have a functioning democratic or representative government. They may talk differently and have different hobbies, but they all come from places that have had republican/constitutional/democratic government. Let’s say it was America importing Australians, English, some more Italians, and Canadians. Things may be somewhat more Socialist, bad in the long run, but things would probably be functioning pretty normally.
There are 2 things going on with the large-scale immigration from all over the world.
1) There is no assimilation. It does not work for large numbers. That’s simple and obvious. As you say, people will remain tribal and vote (until the vote is gone) tribally.
2) It’s not just that. We have had dozens of millions of people coming from places where there is NO HISTORY OF DEMOCRACY or anything but tribalism. Why would we expect these people to change upon arrival at the Customs/Immigration hall underneath the airport? That’s particularly true when there are SO MANY – see # 1.
AMEN. I totally agree and I think Pat means well but he just can’t drop the Catholic Beliefs.
Globalism was started 2000 years ago by Le Hellenized Happy Merchants with, ahem,“the universal Church.”
James Fields given life in prison
French rioters getting slapped back
Sotuh African racist farmers getting the business
Gavin McInnes deplatformed
Dadgummit, it feels good to be progressive.
We are winning. You are losing
Autocratic should be disparaging only of the people so governed, not the governor. But either way, Putin is at most a would-be autarch since he is doesn’t have anything approaching absolute power. He has to work with others and appeal to the populace.
Didn’t a Russian once quip that Germans have better government because they are more easily governed? If the Russians that filled up my math classes at NYU are any indication, Russians are a pretty unruly bunch.
I’d become the autarch of Honduras with no moral qualms, since the government they have now has rendered the country such a mess that, supposedly, people flee the general disorder. But the general disorder is actually what the populace creates without an iron fist ruling it.
Whereas, here in (prematurely iced-over) rural Vermont, if the police were to disappear from my town of 600, no one would notice for weeks. We western Europeans need precious little government, which leaves much less for the government to mess up. A clunky democratic process actually works for us.
Aristotle was right, some people are so stupid that their lives are improved by enslavement, since in his day economic failure meant death. Today of course economic failure just means enslavement of one’s betters.
And Pinker points out that at least kings have an incentive to maximize the welfare of their people-herd so as to maximize their own take. Somehow, I feel expendable in the eyes of my current overlords. Take BLM for example, a net harm to society that a nationalist autarch wouldn’t let happen.
Well said.
And what about this:
Pat reminds us that ‘The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, relates how one minority is treated in much of the Muslim world:
“Christians face daily the threat of violence, murder, intimidation, prejudice and poverty…”’
Pat surely knows that Christians in Israel and Christians in the Occupied Territories “face the daily threat of violence, murder, intimidation, prejudice and poverty…”
Guess Pat… guess he forgot.
Too bad.
Pat has learned to trim his sails when navigating the choppy Zionist waters of the mainstream media.
Most of the “blue” states are still quite conservative outside of the beachheads established by the invaders. The seditious beachheads (big port cities full of invaders) need reconquered. An easy way would be to stop subsidizing Fake American invaders, usually identifiable by the hyphenation fakery of ___-American.
We can’t loose the militarily important port cities to invaders.
That’s a very interesting comment, David, and I agree with most of it. The problem with this:
… is that not all Kings are smart people and will understand this incentive. Chairman Mao is a good example. His stupidity caused 30 or 40 million Chinamen, Chinawomen, and Chinakids to starve to death, even though he had very good intentions for his people. It just turned out (who knew, right?) that forcing people to make steel on the farm and neglect the work that they would have been incentivized to do (farming for at least themselves and family) was really damn stupid.
Do you want to take a chance with Kings? Maybe Queen Victoria did a few stupid things, getting people killed via a whim, but she could have been a good thing for the people of the U.K. (back when it was a real K). What about the next guy, though? How do you know your children will come out OK with a random fate like that. (I’m not picking on that Queen and that country, it’s just a general example.) Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely - some guy on the internet.
It sounds like, minus the weather, you’ve got a good deal up there in Vermont. How in the hell did Bernie Sanders the Socialist come out of there? Even Vermont in isolation couldn’t take Socialism forever. Eventually, it will breed the kind of people that you luckily don’t have yet in your pop-600 town.
He sounds pretty awesome to me.
And he then went on to heap unstinting praise on Putin.
I don’t think you understood what Buchanan was saying. He was talking about alternatives to western-style liberal democracy, alternatives that seem to be delivering the goods in a way that western-style liberal democracy isn’t. He was using the term to distinguish Putin from western leaders.
Agreed.
“You didn’t mention Jewish control of media, law, and deep state and how much Jews hate Trump and white Middle America. Therefore, your column can’t be taken seriously.”
Clearly you are falling for the Chicken Little and Boogeyman under your bed scenario. It’s a bad look.
“US is no longer a democracy because both parties suck up to a single ethnic power. It’s tweedle dee and tweedle dum. US is now an ethno-monopoly. A Semitocracy.”
So, what makes you different? How are you able to see right through this facade compared to the leaders of both political parties, along with tens of millions of white people who belong to either one.
“When Wasps ruled, the Wasp elites were divided left and right. There was balance of power among
Wasps.”
No, the rich WASPs dominated.
“Democracy probably works well in the right context: a society and leadership homogeneous ethnically and especially in regards to religion. ”
Actually, democracy works well with people from different walks of life who are committed to its principles.
As far as Patrick comments are concerned…
“Does the world still envy us our free press, which it sees tirelessly digging up dirt on political figures and flaying them with abandon?”
Not dirt, just acts of malfeasance committed by Donald Trump and a number of his close associates. Purchase “Proof Of Collusion”. Of course, Patrick still believes Nixon is innocent after all these decades.
Kings also have an incentive to maximise the welfare of their nations so as to have something to pass on to their heirs. For a politician in a liberal democracy the long term is the next election, maybe in a year or two. For a king the long term is the next reign, maybe in thirty year or forty years’ time.
To hell with effeminate kings, up with the Founders’ wolf-pack fascism. Fascism is a band of equal length sticks bound together by leather bands, a band of brothers, wielding an axe of just violence, just as still depicted in the Senate.
America has become a clown country. Sadly some other western countries have also followed this same path to destruction.
Very well said. Jewish control of the media in particular has allowed them to manipulate a plural society to their advantage. Look at how the O.J. Simpson trial degenerated into such a farce. Divide and conquer.
If Stormy Daniels’ claim is to be believed, it wasn’t a “one night stand” at all but rather an incident where she “turned a trick” and received payment. I wouldn’t expect PB to be aware of the difference though.
The simplest reply is “We? Got a mouse in your pocket?”
Being less glib, I’d ask at what point traitors and foreigners can ever be considered part of the “nation.” The media pretends to be obsessed with trivialities: it didn’t even work for Clinton’s impeachment, and polls aren’t going to drive the President’s impeachment either. Besides which, talk of impeachment is really just to hide coup preparations from a justice system and media that is now openly worse than the Soviets. against a population that has long given up critical thinking and wit.
If you don’t want to be preoccupied: don’t be. I believe that the President, like his voters, has rapidly diminishing respect for the Derp State, and is ready to take alternative actions against them.
You’d do a great service by helping Americans prepare for such things, or at least pointing the normals to people who can help them.
US’ electoral system has the US locked into a duopoly on power. The two parties of this duopoly are engaged in a near civil war tearing the country apart. However those same two parties will block any electoral reform.
Guess there seems no way out of this deadlock. Sorry, I have no hope for for improvement.
With respect to political culture:
- District based electoral systems:
* Tend to result in a few parties often only 2 main parties and few fringe, because the votes on the main parties have a chance on being effective and the rest is lost.
* For the main parties involved it is either win or loose power.
* There is no middle ground and no wish nor need to compromise.
* The perpetual hold on power of the duopoly will facilitate the formation of near perpetual political elites for decades already at a bitter war with each other.
* Looks that district based electoral systems facilitate corruption simply because a representative is forced to show bringing benefits to his local constituency whatever the cost to society. So he engages in the type of horse trading ever closer to real corruption.
- Compare this with proportional representation:
* Parties are upfront aware of the need to compromise after the election. So extreme positioning will only disqualify them when a coalition will be formed.
* New parties will be able to win votes simply because no votes are lost thanks to proportional representation. The political stance of successful new parties will force incumbent parties to either adapt their stance or see their base whither away.
* This leads to a natural rise and fall of parties adapting the political system to the preferences of the electorate. Thus the political elite will be periodically renewed.
* Anyway this impacts the political culture toward a willingness and necessity to compromise.
‘…He sounds pretty awesome to me.’
He didn’t want to go the way of his predecessor. Erdogan is the second democratically-elected president in Turkish history.
The first was hung by the army.
‘…“Democracy probably works well in the right context: a society and leadership homogeneous ethnically and especially in regards to religion. ”
Actually, democracy works well with people from different walks of life who are committed to its principles…
And your evidence for this is?
There have been successful diverse societies, and there have been successful egalitarian societies. No society that has ever attempted to be both at once has been successful. The current efforts being made in that direction are proving uniformly catastrophic.
There is a tendency to see ‘democracy’ as some kind of universally desired goal that will always be sought.
Actually, the term was used as often in a pejorative as in a positive sense until early in the Twentieth Century, and it only really started getting even lip-service in most of the world after the Second World War. It still isn’t actually practised in most of the world, and given our decline, it may slip out of fashion entirely again after its brief heyday.
If anything’s up and coming, I’d say it’s the totalitarian state dominated by a single ethnicity and controlled by a monolithic plutocracy — China being the clearest but not the only example. Modern technology offers all kinds of exciting possibilities for securing such regimes.
‘…1) There is no assimilation. It does not work for large numbers. That’s simple and obvious. As you say, people will remain tribal and vote (until the vote is gone) tribally…’
Indeed. The example here is Rome.
The collapse of the Roman Empire in the West is usually attributed to Germanic invasions. That’s a bit of an over-simplification. Germans had been coming into the empire for centuries — and getting assimilated quite nicely, thank you.
It’s when a lot of them started coming that things began breaking down. Worse, while the first tribes to enter were relatively familiar with the conceptual machinery of the empire and able to keep it functioning to some extent, their successors — the Lombards, the Franks, the Saxons — were totally ignorant of the mechanisms that made it all possible, and that’s when the Roman system really vanished.
This country is not a Democracy or a Republic and hasn’t been for many years. The ‘important issues are decided by the elite/Deep State/One per centers….take your pick.
Democracy has never worked and never will. Allowing idiots to vote is a recipe for failure.
A bit harsh, but fairly accurate.
Pat served in the Nixon White House. He’s probably forgotten more scurrilous gossip than you’ll hear in a lifetime.
I’m surprised Trump hasn’t made him chief of staff or at least a senior advisor. He probably would need a walker though.
Old Pat Buchanan like the ghost of Jacob Marley, staggering through the White House corridors chained to a walker and an oxygen tank.
Not a very dynamic or confidence inspiring image.
This is in general reply to those defending Mr. Buchanan’s rhetoric.
If he were using these terms in conversation with people of your sophistication, then your take would be much more credible. However, this is written for the consumption of a much broader and gullible audience of people who recoil from the label. That Mr. Buchanan never offers your definitions, often carries other Establishment water such as “Putin annexed Crimea,” and in his previous column offered contrasting praise of Mr. Yeltsin, along with his pronoun propaganda, makes pretty clear that he’s Uncle Sam’s loyal nephew overseas.
Thanks for the thoughtful, civil discussion.
“And your evidence for this is?”
The creation, development, and continuation of the United States.
“No society that has ever attempted to be both at once has been successful.”
The Roman Empire had a great run in diversity AND egalitarianism.
“The current efforts being made in that direction are proving uniformly catastrophic.”
Troubling, but not catastrophic. Only if America becomes permanently fractured, i.e. a “hot” civil war that leads to its breakup, can we say with confidence that it was catastrophic.
“Democracy has never worked and never will.
Of course it has worked. Our nation is proof of that.
“Allowing idiots to vote is a recipe for failure.”
What makes YOU not an idiot compared to everyone else, especially to your fellow whites?
Why would Jews/Israel hate Trump? He gives them everything they want; Jerusalem, Settlements, money galore, and above all Ivanka.
Thank you sir about your two reports on Reed, the Mexican propagandist. Very well put
‘…The Roman Empire had a great run in diversity AND egalitarianism…’
You don’t know what you’re talking about. First off, the Roman Empire practiced slavery on a massive scale — perhaps one never seen before or since. It’s difficult to imagine anything less egalitarian.
Secondly, even setting that aside (!), the extension of citizenship to all free inhabitants of the empire immediately preceded the third-century collapse — hardly evidence for your thesis. When the empire was patched back together, the emperor was a semi-deified figure, people were bound to their profession for life, etc — again, hardly egalitarianism in action.
‘Why would Jews/Israel hate Trump? ‘
Israel loves Trump; American Jews don’t. The assumptions of the more rabid anti-semites here notwithstanding, world Jewry is not a monolithic block.
‘The creation, development, and continuation of the United States…’
As to the United States, while we took in many diverse immigrants, our very success was owed to our ability not to celebrate the resulting diversity, but to suppress it.
It was called the ‘melting pot,’ and it was in action into the early sixties. I recall a story from my first- or second-grade reader. A little Italian-American boy wants a baseball glove. His father doesn’t know what this ‘beezabol’ is. The little Italian-American boy gets the baseball glove.
The melting pot. Mexican-American children refuse to speak Spanish to their parents. Chinese girls make themselves ridiculous affecting Valley Girl accents. Blacks straiten their hair. An Irishman becomes president. People don’t even remember where their ancestors came from.
When this country worked, it wasn’t because it ‘celebrated’ diversity. On the contrary, it suppressed it; it shamed it. Los Angeles in the late forties: speak Spanish in the schoolyard, and you get paddled.
The US had tried to force “democracy” only in countries that refused to be under the foot of the USA.
Dictators are loved and accepted as long as they obey the USA. If they resist,then the sword of ‘human rights’ and ‘democracy’ will be used to eliminate them.
This is why no one believes any more in the USA “crusade” for democracy. The USA has become a ruthless and greedy dollarocracy. The average american is brainswashed by the media and have become apathetic, except for occasional bursts of individual violence.
The USA is no more a moral model, it is repulsive model.
because the only people Jewish supremacists hate more than Palestinians (and Syrians and Iranians, etc..), are Nazis = White Gentiles.
So Trump could go down on bibi, (as he metaphorically does), and fellate until the cows come home, but it still wouldn’t mollify the Jewish supremacists, because Trump rouses the Nazis in America’s heartland.
As Zionist, Jewish supremacists genocide their way across the Levant, torturing and organ harvesting and using Palestinian children as target practice, the main motivation for all of that isn’t to steal the land, which is also important. No, the main motivation for oppressing and murdering the Arab’s children, is to make them suffer!
To cause them unendurable grief. Grief for its own sake.
That is the driving principle of all Jewish supremacists. To make Gentiles suffer in abject misery as a real-life expression of their divine ‘chosen’ dominion over the goyim cattle who their genocidal god of hatred and slavery has put here to serve them.
What fun is it unless your enemies are broken and their souls flayed open with crushing despair?
Sure, they’ve managed to do that in Palestine, and Syria and Libya and so many other places, but their real prize has always been the tribe who they envy. There is no hatred in this world or the next, compared to the Jewish supremacist netherworld hatred for those whom they envy. And that means the (comparatively) tall, comely white Gentiles of Europa – who create miraculous marvels of unfathomable genius.
How can you consider yourself god’s only people, when you have these white Gentiles, whose very existence makes a mockery of your so-called ‘chosen-ness”, walking around happy and contented?
That’s why George Soros is apoplectic that Hungary isn’t crushed under a tsunami of illiterate orcs.
Because George wants the Hungarian people to suffer, as their relatively happy existence causes him to suffer.
Just as it’s the existence of middle American fly over country, with their Norman Rockwell-esque genteel culture and general comity – that drives the Jewish supremacist in Hollywood and NYC insane with visceral, barely contained rage.
They want them to suffer!
And so Trump could tell bibi he can slaughter every Palestinian man, women and child, and it still wouldn’t be enough. Because white America is not having its face pushed into buckets of shit.
Just the opposite, from all those Trump rallies in middle America, where the poor Jewish supremacists are force to endure Munich all over again, as Nazis are cheering and thronging to a white, Gentile populist, who likes women and seems to harbor an affection for the people of his country, white, black and everything in between. Jews too, but liking and bolstering Jews and their causes, only gets you so far. What they really want is for their enemies, (all non-Jews) to suffer. And especially the Nazis = White Gentiles.
Contrary to the assumption of the more rabid philo-semites world Jewry is indeed a monolithic block when it perceives a threat to their group interests although there’s always exceptions to the general rule.
Exhibit A is how Jews on both the political left and right came together to attack the alt-right since it was perceived as a dire threat to Jewish power and control.
“You don’t know what you’re talking about. First off, the Roman Empire practiced slavery on a massive scale — perhaps one never seen before or since. It’s difficult to imagine anything less egalitarian.”
As the Romans expanded their territory, they offered citizenship to those who were conquered. The legal classes varied over time, however the following classes of legal status existed at various times within the Roman state–cives Romani, Latini, Socii, and Provinciales. Furthermore, Roman law forms the basic framework for civil law, the most widely used legal system today. Lus naturale – the ius civile (“citizen law”, originally ius civile Quiritium) was the body of common laws that applied to all legal classes. The ius gentium (“law of peoples”) was the body of common laws that applied to foreigners and their dealings with Roman citizens.
Regarding Roman slavery, while a could not own property and had no legal rights, those slaves who conducted business were given access to an individual fund (peculium) that they could use as if it were their own account. Within a household or workplace, a hierarchy of slaves might exist, with one slave in effect acting as the master of other slaves. Over time, slaves gained increased legal protection, including the right to file complaints against their masters.
“Secondly, even setting that aside (!), the extension of citizenship to all free inhabitants of the empire immediately preceded the third-century collapse — hardly evidence for your thesis.”
Assuming that this expansion of citizenship was the primary cause for the fall of the Roman Empire. As you can read, there were several factors, working together, that led to its decline and demise.
https://www.history.com/news/8-reasons-why-rome-fell
“As to the United States, while we took in many diverse immigrants, our very success was owed to our ability not to celebrate the resulting diversity, but to suppress it.”
Hardly. Our nation was founded by French Calvinists, Dutch Reformists, Scottish Presbyterians, Spanish Catholics, and English Protestants. By the 1830′s, there was a distinct American culture–literature, painting, music–that was a result of the mixing of old and new ideas.
“People don’t even remember where their ancestors came from.”
That is not necessarily accurate.
https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900025140/how-genealogy-tourism-is-helping-people-connect-with-their-ancestors.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/28/science/dna-tests-ancestry.html
“When this country worked, it wasn’t because it ‘celebrated’ diversity. On the contrary, it suppressed it; it shamed it. Los Angeles in the late forties: speak Spanish in the schoolyard, and you get paddled.”
In some places, sure. In other places, not so much.
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=102523977
Ezra Pound said a democracy is a government run by Jews and that’s what we undeniably have in America and throughout the West. In America’s case the white Republic has been supplanted by a one biped, one vote multiracial mobocracy. The denizens of which are brainwashed, manipulated and controlled behind the scenes by Jews via their control of the media, TV networks, Hollywood and college and high school curriculum to achieve the desired social and electoral outcomes.
In the event the white untouchables don’t act or vote as expected or go off the reservation then (((they))) resort to lawfare and jewdicial activism to get any law they don’t like struck down as “unconstitutional” and rights and privileges for non-whites and victim groups read into the Constitution by corrupt judges.
‘…As the Romans expanded their territory, they offered citizenship to those who were conquered. The legal classes varied over time, however the following classes of legal status existed at various times within the Roman state–cives Romani, Latini, Socii, and Provinciales. Furthermore, Roman law forms the basic framework for civil law, the most widely used legal system today. Lus naturale – the ius civile (“citizen law”, originally ius civile Quiritium) was the body of common laws that applied to all legal classes. The ius gentium (“law of peoples”) was the body of common laws that applied to foreigners and their dealings with Roman citizens…’
Please. None of this demonstrates that Roman society was ‘egalitarian.’
Nothing could be further from the truth. Leaving aside the massive population of slaves — and whatever the joys of being a slave in Rome, the existence of the institution on such a scale was hardly evidence that Rome was egalitarian — and leaving aside the legal distinctions between patricians, plebs, freedmen, and the various classes of provincials, there remains the point that the very concept of equality before the law was alien to the Roman way of thinking.
I remember one writer pointing out that Romans were outraged if a judge treated those appearing before him as if they were equal. Inequality — not equality — was at the heart of the Roman order. You’re arguing Rome was egalitarian; you couldn’t come up with more indefensible thesis if you tried.
US foreign policy from Gulf War to Iraq Invasion:
Saddam Hussein vs Sodom N. Gomorrah.
“Please. None of this demonstrates that Roman society was ‘egalitarian.’”
These examples directly relate to the principle that all people deserve equal rights and opportunities. Considering the time period, these things were remarkable. Of course, human beings have evolved philosophically and spiritually for centuries, and have come a long ways since the rather crude egalitarian efforts of the Romans.
“You’re arguing Rome was egalitarian”.
I stated that the Roman Empire had a great run in diversity AND egalitarianism. I offered evidence that when it came to citizenship and law, there were efforts to remove certain inequalities among people. Was it perfect? No. Was it universal? No.
Of course, with the rise of Christianity in the Roman Empire, egalitarianism took on a whole another meaning. In the eyes of the Lord, followers of the faith regardless of background could gain entrance into heaven.
Thanks for the compliment, Mr. Republic.
Its monolithic enough, sport.