Can America Fight Two Cold Wars at Once?

Kim Jong Un, angered by the newest U.S. sanctions, is warning that North Korea’s commitment to denuclearization could be imperiled and we could be headed for “exchanges of fire.”
Iran, warns Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is testing ballistic missiles that are forbidden to them by the U.N. Security Council.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that, within days, he will launch a military thrust against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in northern Syria, regarding them as allies of the PKK terrorist organization inside Turkey.
Vladimir Putin just flew two Tu-160 nuclear capable bombers to Venezuela. Ukraine claims Russia is amassing tanks on its border.
How did the United States, triumphant in the Cold War, find itself beset on so many fronts?
First, by intervening militarily and repeatedly in a Mideast where no vital U.S. interest was imperiled, and thereby ensnaring ourselves in that Muslim region’s forever war.
Second, by extending our NATO alliance deep into Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Baltics, thereby igniting a Cold War II with Russia.
Third, by nurturing China for decades before recognizing she was becoming a malevolent superpower whose Asian-Pacific ambitions could be realized only at the expense of friends of the United States.
The question, then, for our time is this: Can the U.S. pursue a Cold War policy of containment against both of the other great military powers, even as we maintain our Cold War commitments to defend scores of countries around the globe?
And, if so, for how long can we continue to do this, and at what cost?
Belatedly, the U.S. establishment has recognized the historic folly of having chaperoned China onto the world stage and seeking to buy her lasting friendship with $4 trillion in trade surpluses at our expense since Bush 41.
Consider how China has reciprocated America’s courtship.
She has annexed the South China Sea, built air and missile bases on half a dozen disputed islets, and told U.S. ships and planes to stay clear.
She has built and leased ports and bases from the Indian Ocean to Africa. She has lent billions to poor Asian and African countries like the Maldives, and then demanded basing concessions when these nations default on the debts owed for building their facilities.
She has sent hundreds of thousand of students to U.S. colleges and universities, where many have allegedly engaged in espionage.
She kept her currency below market value to maintain her trade advantage and entice U.S. corporations to China where they are shaken down to transfer their technology secrets.
China has engaged in cyber theft of the personnel files of 20 million U.S. federal applicants and employees. She apparently thieved the credit card and passport numbers of 500 million guests at Marriott hotels over the years.
She has sought to steal the secrets of America’s defense contractors, especially those working with the Navy whose 7th Fleet patrols the Western Pacific off China’s coast.
She is believed to be behind the cybersecurity breaches that facilitated the theft of data on the U.S. F-22 and F-35, information now suspected of having played a role in Beijing’s development of its fifth-generation stealth fighters.
Christians are persecuted in China. And Beijing has established internment camps for the Uighur minority, where these Turkic Muslim peoples are subjected to brainwashing with Chinese propaganda.
China’s interests, as manifest in her behavior, are thus in conflict with U.S. interests. And the notion that we should continue to cede her an annual trade surplus at our expense of $400 billion seems an absurdity.
We have, for decades, been financing the buildup of a Communist China whose ambition is to expel us from East Asia and the Western Pacific, achieve dominance over peoples we have regarded as friends and allies since World War II, and to displace us as the world’s first power.
Yet if engagement with China has failed and left us facing a new adversary with 10 times Russia’s population, and an economy nearly 10 times Russia’s size, what should be our policy?
Can we, should we, pursue a Cold War with Russia and China, using Kennan’s containment policy and threatening war if U.S. red lines are crossed by either or both?
Should we cut back on our treaty commitments, terminating U.S. war guarantees until they comport with what are true vital U.S. interests?
Should we, faced with two great power adversaries, do as Nixon did and seek to separate them?
If, however, we conclude, as this city seems to be concluding, that the long-term threat to U.S. interests is China, not Putin’s Russia, President Trump cannot continue a trade relationship that provides the Communist Party of Xi Jinping with a yearly $400 billion trade surplus.
For that would constitute a policy of almost suicidal appeasement.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”
It is already too late to stop Eurasian integration led by Russia and China. Eurasia will dominate the world going into the 22nd century – economically, politically, culturally, and militarily.
The oceans that once protected north america will be seen to be walls. With advances in anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, US military forces will have a very difficult if not impossible task crossing these oceans unscathed. Force projection will be severely impaired
Trade with the eastern hemisphere will be necessarily more expensive as overseas and air transport cannot compete with pipelines and high speed rail. Furthermore, the bulk of available raw materials and natural resources will be closer to Eurasia
Political systems where advancement is somewhat based on merit will be more nimble and responsive than those where advancement is based on being a cutout for wealthy special interests.
Intelligent cultures with 10 times the population of the north america will, given equal opportunity, out create, out perform, and overwhelm western efforts.
Try eight years earlier.
When the Adam Smith Necktie fellows in the Reagan Administration decided America would go into “competition” with the labor force of the whole world, the result was inevitable.
At least the Japanese were grateful and gave Ron his multi-million dollar payday after he left office.
Bush 41 and the rest were just the mop up crew. Their payday is every day. That’s what Sheldon and the rest are there for.
“by nurturing China for decades before recognizing she was becoming a malevolent superpower whose Asian-Pacific ambitions could be realized only at the expense of friends of the United States.”
We didn’t nurture China–ever.
We invaded China, sure, and bombed China and embargoed China and blocked China from the UN and international finance for 30 years.
Then we made China wait 12 years to join the WTO then imposed humiliating terms of accession while continuing to threaten China with atomic attacks and bombed China’s embassy in Belgrade and threatened atomic attacks again then accused China of stealing our IP when it didn’t ‘cos there’s zero evidence anywhere and accused China of human rights abuses when its un human rights score is 26-2 in favor or China and spent billions badmouthing China for decades and now we’ve kidnapped a Chinese Princess but, hey! China is demonic because, though two-thirds[1] of Chinese are atheists (in the Western sense) and one-fourth are non-religious Taoists, the Constitution guarantees freedom of worship in government-sanctioned religious organizations and the government supports seventy-four seminaries, one thousand seven hundred Tibetan monasteries, three thousand religious organizations, 85,000 religious sites and 300,000 full time Catholic, Protestant, Buddhist, Ancient Chinese, Taoist and Moslem clergy.
China is whipping our asses, face it honestly and don’t pull that stupid demonization crap. It is vastly more trusted by its neighbors than we are, it can destroy every US city in 52 minutes, its economy is 50% bigger and growing three times faster and, guess what?
Sometime between 2020-2025 every Chinese will have a home, a job, plenty of food, education, safe streets, health and old age care. On that day there will be more drug addicts, suicides and executions, more homeless, poor, hungry and imprisoned people in America than in China.
By 2021, 450,000,000 urban Chinese will have more net worth and disposable income than the average American, their mothers and infants will be less likely to die in childbirth, their children will graduate from high school three years ahead of–and outlive–American kids.
As Kishore Mahbubani, former President, UN Security Council, says, “The key question the West must ask is: how was the relative over-performance of Western societies in the second half of the 20th century replaced by underperformance in the 21st century? The answer will not come from looking at China. It will come from looking in the mirror”.
￼
[1] Gallup
My god China is acting almost like the US.
Pat, so you have chosen to believe our lying government after all the bullshit they have been sling?
This brings up a damn good question….what the hell are we doing in their backyard?
“ … even as we maintain our Cold War commitments to defend scores of countries around the globe?”
Defend? That’s become such a sick joke that Mr. Buchanan may have needed to set a new record for the pronoun propaganda — “we, us, our” — that marinates Americans in the sense that, because they live in Nebraska, they should root for Uncle Sam.
And note the equally corny feminine personification — “she” — of China. One can almost see Minister Pat in powdered wig, using his saber to move little tin tanks around on the board there in the War Room.
Finally, and as always, it’s “Putin’s Russia.”
If he doesn’t wish to retire, then Mr. Buchanan should stick to his country’s internal problems, where his reputation for foresight and courage has been well earned. In publicly contemplating whether “we” should be at war with Eastasia or Eurasia, he serves to prop up our ruling Establishment, a right-sizing imperialist trapped in Beltway amber.
Kim Jong Un… is warning that North Korea’s commitment to denuclearization could be imperiled …”
Iran… is testing ballistic missiles that are forbidden to them by the U.N. Security Council.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned… he will launch a military thrust against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in northern Syria.
Vladimir Putin just flew two Tu-160 nuclear capable bombers to Venezuela. Ukraine claims Russia is amassing tanks on its border. How did the United States, triumphant in the Cold War, find itself beset on so many fronts?
We know but most in media and government can’t say it. It’s Jewish globalist-supremacism.
Jewish globalists hate North Korea because a ‘rogue nation’ has developed nukes on its own. NK’s feat might embolden Israel’s rivals.
Jewish globalists hate Iran because it is the second most powerful nation in the Middle East. Also, Iran is potentially a great power.
Jewish globalists are pissing off Turkey by exploiting crisis in Syria to keep that nation divided. And part of the strategy is to aid Kurds.
Jewish globalists hate Russia because it slipped out of Jewish globalist hegemonic orbit. For them, Russia represents a powerful example of national autonomy that might spread to other European nations.
If not for petty tribal obsessions of Jewish Globalists, the US could easily have good relations with all the nations mentioned above: NK, Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey.
It seems there is nothing Trump can do about this. Jewish globalists and their Deep State cronies keep him checked from all sides with all sorts of nonsense investigations with collusion with courts and big media. All he has left is bluster, but bluster without power makes one’s impotency seem more pitiful.
Third, by nurturing China for decades before recognizing she was becoming a malevolent superpower whose Asian-Pacific ambitions could be realized only at the expense of friends of the United States.
Here, Pat Buchanan is sounding like a dishonest Neocon. Buchanan is right to criticize US economic policy that allowed China to grow into a rival power.
But WHAT MALEVOLENT ambitions does China have? At most, it has squabbles with Vietnam and Philippines over some islands. China has no plan to invade neighboring nations, and it has no military bases in other nations. It is the US that is malevolently encircling China militarily with bases in worthless cuck-nations like Japan, S Korea, Taiwan, and Philippines(which at least has patriotic Duterte).
Also, Buchanan contradicts himself. He’s said over and over that US has no reason to have military bases in Japan and S. Korea because the Cold War is over. But if indeed China is so malevolent, doesn’t it good cause for the US to protect its ‘allies’ or puppets?
Even if China does grow into a great power, it has no global military ambitions. It is the US that is still based all over Asia as part of imperialist legacy. If the Chinese can use their power to pressure the US to depart from Asia, then its rise will have been a good thing.
Wow Grandpa Pat!
For a second there I thought you were describing Israel and not China – ’cause if any one has looted the United States of it’s blood, treasure, technology and morals, it’s been that tiny client state. The U.S. been “failed” alright, but “betrayed” is a better word.
The only hot “forever wars” that the U.S. ever seems to fight are on behalf of Israel.
Still, in your old age, targeting “China” is a lot more convenient and far safer for you in your rocking chair.
That’s over near China, ain’t in? You’ve got a valid complaint about the US, via NATO, boxing in the Russians, but then you complain about American warships being challenged in China’s back yard. What’s the diff?
This would not be our damn business, were the American Feral government not still deigning itself the world’s police force still (coincidentally, a force funded via loans from China).
Very true, but who invited them? Who runs the customs/immigration offices underneath the airports of entry? Not her.
Yeah, like we wouldn’t. Yes, they’ve been very successful at it, but you don’t hire Chinese nationals out of grad school to work in defense and not expect this.
Sure, you give away most of your manufacturing economic might and you make unfair (to Americans) trade deals for 20 years. What do you expect?
I may sound like Fred Reed or one of the Commies under the Godfree Roberts’ threads, but one can read my comments about China here on unz, and Peak Stupidity to know I’m pretty impartial about her. Which bring up: What IS with all this “she” business? You old dog, Pat, I think you’ve got the yellow fever!
No (due to being completely freakin’ broke) and No.
Yes.
No, we should STFO.
True, but not just for your foreign policy reasons, Mr. Buchanan. At some point, the world will quit thinking of the US Dollar as worth a damn thing, or the Chinese will have bought up our farmland*, infrastructure, and pretty much the whole damn country. You can get something for nothing (by making up dollars at the FED), but you can’t KEEP GETTING something for nothing.
.
* See also Part 1 and Part 2.
It’s always a hoot to read Paddy.
It seems his main complaint is that the Chines Govt. is behaving like the U.S. Govt (who he persists in referring to as “Us”)
“Bush 41 and the rest were just the mop up crew. Their payday is every day. That’s what Sheldon and the rest are there for.”
Hmmm, you mean Sheldon is the “payday” for Israel-firster Trump – yes? (the Israel lobby sugar-daddies sure weren’t there for Poppy Bush and James Baker – they hated ‘em)
Yeah, I was making fun of him in my comment, but this old-fashioned way is amusing, if nothing else.
I agree with your comment and especially with the last paragraph. Mr. Buchanan has been a stalwart conservative and a guy who I wish had gotten farther in those ’92 and ’94 elections. However, contrary to the commenters explaining this column as being due to Mr. Buchanan being in his rocking chair, I think he is off of that chair here.
You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, and Mr. Buchanan still fancies the US as being the sole great, economically powerful country that we were in 1990.
Sure looks that way.
Agree. (The Agree Button doesn’t work for me for some reason.)
People still think they can jawbone their way out of this mess. They keep throwing shade on China, talking it down and shouting patriotic urahs.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-18/defiant-speech-president-xi-declares-no-one-can-dictate-reforms-china
America’s blood, treasure, and technology is owed to the Jews.
So, let me get this straight according to your reading of the Bible:
If the United States shares Israel’s “spiritual blessings” viz. Israel’s wars of aggression with its neighbours, its slaughter and maiming of unarmed protesters, its apartheid, its illegal seizure of personal and sovereign territory, its illegal nuclear and chemical weapons programmes – not to mention its suppression of free speech which violates of the Constitution of the United States – it is entitled to foot the whole bill for any wars it wages on behalf of Israel (and then some)?
Is that the “worst deal in history” and does Trump know about it?
Sorry, nix that question – it’s his deal…
We should ban Chinese and most foreign students from attending U.S. universities. Our universities should be for U.S. students and not the entire world.
Given the rapid demographic transformation of America it’s won’t be long before the nation will be unable to adopt a coherent foreign policy with all the competing third world tribalisms. The Jews will have one helluva time trying to corral all of the disparate groups they’ve imported into supporting endless war for greater Israel and war against any nation that gives Israel a hissy fit. Like Russia.
Guilt trips about the alleged holocaust and anti-semitism will have no effect on them and won’t have them on their knees or running for the hills like it does cowardly white people.
I think militarily speaking it’s mostly downhill from here for Jewish occupied and controlled merica. American air power wins most battles before they’re even fought but Russia and China have formidable air forces and air defense systems. N. Korea’s is formidable but from what I understand still very capable of inflicting losses on the U.S. air force.
It’s getting disgusting reading US politicians keep saying US money has built up China’s economy.
From1990 to 2017, the US TOTAL investments in China is 240 billions, and China’s investments in US is 110 billions. So we get a net US investment of 130 billion over 27 years, avg. 4.8 billion a year. While that’s enough money to build a subway in one city, but 4.8 billion a year to build an economy?
Actually, the country received most foreign investments over the past few decades is the US, not China.
The author should have analyze why the most foreign investments in the world haven’t done much good for the average Americans, instead of telling lie to get them into war with China, cold or hot ones.
You mean a belligerent nation like the United States that blatantly uses propaganda against it’s own citizens is at the end of it’s rope after 20 years?
That’s about how long any fascist state CAN last, and the United States federal government is fascist in it’s structure. It represents the interests of certain favored corporations, it ignores the rule of law in favor of them, and uses tax money to support them. This is why the banking system hasn’t yet collapsed, or why Amazon exists even though it’s subsidized not only by the postal system, but the intelligence agencies – it’s why US citizens no longer have a 4th amendment, and why the 1st amendment is under attack.
If this cancerous group of criminals is about to collapse, so much the better. It’s nothing but a group of war criminals anyhow, with a slobbering lapdog media desperately, for decades, dutifully pushing it’s lies. Find those weapons of mass destruction in Iraq yet? Find out who was responsible for that “mistake” and remove them from the government yet?
The only real reason the United States is really at odds with Russia and China is because the group of scum who have gotten us into this mess need somebody to blame the collapse on, and so they incessantly poke the dragon and bear hoping they will strike once, just so they don’t end up hanging from lamp-posts, as they deserve to be. Of course, with Russia, they are also competing with them to place in a natural gas pipeline to Europe, which is why there was a coup in Ukraine and an attempted coup in Turkey, and that’s the main reason the US is at war with Syria and why Genie Energy is run by a bunch of criminal scum.
Mr. Buchanan, I appreciate your concern for our country.
But, the way I see it, China is not the highest priority for the American people. The number one priority for the US is to take our country back from the traitorous invaders who have hijacked it. To do that we must apprehend and hold to account the real perpetrators of the 911 attacks. These people are still running things here and their interests are not the interests of Americans. Their interests are to loot the US while using its military and financial resources to their own ends. And ultimately to leave it as a hollowed out hulk with no way to seek revenge for the crimes committed against it.
Until this is accomplished, railing against China or Russia or global warming or any other supposed threat is just a distraction to keep the Americans reeling.
If and when we take our country back then we can begin to reevaluate our place in the world. Then perhaps we can look out for the interests of our own country, sort of like China is looking out for its interests.
Wow…so many informed comments. Pat could learn something if he reads them.
I read Texas has fired a teacher for not signing a pledge she would not boycott Israel. You know who controls you by who you are not allowed to criticize….I didn’t think it would be Texas first to require allegiance to a foreign country…but it’s there…Texas looses their First Amendment rights first.
Nixon went to China and shook Mao’s hand to counterbalance the Russians and drive a wedge between them. The prospect of investment there was inviting with China’s large and willing workforce. That they’ve developed into a peer competitor shouldn’t surprise anyone. Their behavior as a world power isn’t unlike that of the US and all claims against them in this regard are equalled or dwarfed by the behavior of the US. The US has slipped in power in relation to other countries and holding onto it’s preeminent position is no longer possible. Recognizing this would make for a softer landing for the US. America inserted itself into Asia as a result of the Spanish-American war and now the danger is that it may be edged out by China, a prospect that could lead to military conflict. Dangerous times are ahead.
Color me skeptical. China has traditionally been non-expansionist and I see little sign that that position is changing. China is fairly assertive over matters that it considers Chinese (e.g., the South China Sea or Taiwan) but the notion that China is just itching to invade Japan or Vietnam is fanciful. There is no need for the United States to be the “world’s first power,” and no reason for it to have any military presence in the western Padific. The vast majority of Americans would be better off if the United States carried out the foreign policy of a large Switzerland. Unfortunately, Imperial Washington has other ideas and has been able to constript Mid-West and Southern patriotism to its ends.
Pat’s point that Imperial Washington is overextending itself is, however, fundamentally correct. I just wish he’d drop “we,” “us,” and “our” from his posts.