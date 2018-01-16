Trump’s Sinister Plan to Kill the Iranian “Nukes” Deal

The Trump administration has settled on a plan for sabotaging the Iranian Nuclear deal that does not explicitly violate the terms of the agreement. Trump will continue to suspend sanctions, as is required under the terms of the deal, but at the same time, he will warn that if the agreement isn’t changed to meet his specific demands, he will terminate it unilaterally.
“If at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately,” Trump said.
We can expect Trump to continue to issue these same threats in the months ahead as it helps to maximize the uncertainty as to whether the agreement will survive or not. As a businessman and investor, Trump knows that uncertainly is nearly as effective as sanctions when it comes to dampening foreign investment in the country’s businesses and resource development. Corporations and private investors are not going to commit significant capital to long-term projects if they think that the rug could be pulled out from under them at any time. They need certainty just like they need security. By renewing his threat to withdraw from the deal every 120 days, Trump hopes to negate any benefits that Iran might enjoy by complying with the terms of the nuclear deal. The sanctions will have been lifted, but the impact of Trump’s meddling will stifle foreign investment preventing the strong economic rebound that Iranian leaders had anticipated.
Trump also announced that the United States will impose new sanctions on “14 individuals and entities” over alleged human rights abuses to anti-government protestors during the recent demonstrations which took place in cities across Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denounced the sanctions as a clear violation of the nuclear agreement which forbids any changes to the terms of the deal. Here’s part of the FM’s statement:
“The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses clearly that it will take no measures beyond its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and will accept no changes to this agreement now or in the future and will not allow that the JCPOA be linked to any other issue.”
Taken together, the Trump strategy is clever two-pronged approach that shrinks capital investment in the country (thereby strangling the economy) while increasing the incitements that are intended to cause the government to overreact and (possibly) scuttle the agreement. Trump’s goal is to trick Iran into terminating the deal because it would be too costly for the US to end its commitment unilaterally.
The only reason Iran agreed to comply with the onerous requirements of the nuke’s deal was to end the sanctions that had crippled the Iranian economy. Iran agreed “to reduce uranium enrichment activity drastically, dispose of its enriched uranium stocks and modify a heavy water facility so it could not produce material suitable for a nuclear bomb.” (BBC) Iran was also forced to accept “the toughest and most technologically advanced inspections regime ever put in place to prevent a country from developing an atomic bomb.” In other words, Iran had to make huge concessions that no other signatory of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) ever had to make to stop the decades-long economic war the US had been waging on it. Trump’s strategy will undoubtedly erase many of the potential economic benefits Iran would have realized had the US honored the spirit and letter of the agreement.
Here are a few excerpts from recent articles that highlight Washington’s off-the-radar efforts to damage Iran’s fragile economy. Here’s a clip from a recent post at Press TV:
“The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering blocking planned sales of hundreds of passenger planes by two aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, to Iranian airlines, a report says.
Citing US officials, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Trump’s team is expected to present him with options that include banning sales, imposing stringent conditions that could halt any aircraft deliveries, or slow-walking approvals.” (Press TV)
(NOTE: “The JCPOA explicitly allows US companies to sell civilian airliners to Iranian firms. The sales were a key incentive for Iran to sign onto the deal because Tehran is eager to replenish its civilian airliner fleet, which has been decimated by decades of sanctions.”)
Here’s more from The National Interest:
“The United States is criticized for deterring companies and investors from entering the Iranian market. Iran believes that while the legal and political foundations of sanctions have been removed, the United States has fully kept the primary sanctions in force, preventing the practical removal of the secondary sanctions that were to be lifted.” (“America Still Has Iran Sanctions—And They’re Hurting the Nuclear Deal”, The National Interest)
As we said before, the lifting of sanctions has not produced the economic benefits that Iran’s leaders had expected. Much of this has to do with the slow return of investors due to the unwillingness of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to provide assurances that the nuclear agreement won’t be suddenly rescinded. Here’s more from an article at Quartz:
“Most international financial transactions are done with U.S. dollars, requiring the transactions to be cleared through the U.S. banking system. Since the primary sanctions remain in force, Iran is barred from using U.S. Dollars, making it more difficult to trade with other countries. Additionally, Iran has experienced problems in obtaining its funds in U.S. dollars from other banks….
Foreign companies are also still restricted from trading with more than 200 Iranian entities sanctioned by the United States for non-nuclear reasons. Some firms also fear the possibility of “snapback” sanctions if Iran violates the deal, or policy changes under the next US president…
Citing remaining financial restrictions, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States of not fulfilling its pledges under the nuclear deal. “In Western countries and places which are under U.S. influence, our banking transactions and the repatriation of our funds from their banks face problems … because (banks) fear the Americans,” he said in March.” (“A year on, Iran’s nuclear deal is helping its economy, but not as much as some hoped”, Quartz)
Finally, there’s this from an article at Reuters titled “A year after nuclear deal, sanctions still hurt Iran”:
“While the deal lifted EU and UN sanctions on Iran’s banking and energy sector, unilateral U.S. sanctions on the Iranian economy remain. These sanctions forbid U.S. citizens and companies from conducting most forms of business with Iran, but companies outside the United States are affected as well. …
Without foreign direct investment and international banks willing to underwrite projects in Iran, the fruits of the nuclear deal will elude the Iranian public. Banking and finance are the arteries of global commerce and investment. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has tried to offer assurances that the United States will not interfere with legitimate commerce between Iran and the rest of the world, but his pledges ring hollow. European banks remain skittish. Over the past decade, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank have paid billions of dollars in fines for Iran-related activity.
From Iran’s perspective, unless the United States takes more concrete steps to make European banks feel confident about engaging in commerce with Iran, the Iranian people will begin to view the nuclear deal as one-sided.” (Reuters)
So, while Iran has faithfully kept up its end of the bargain (Regular inspections have confirmed that they are in compliance), Washington never has. The US has made every effort to undermine the deal by covertly discouraging foreign investment that would improve living standards for ordinary working people in Iran.
Like his predecessors, Trump has tried to justify his hostility towards Iran in terms of his fear that Iran is secretly developing nuclear weapons. But Trump knows it’s all baloney. Iran has no interest in building nuclear weapons and never has. Take a look at this excerpt from an interview with investigative journalist Gareth Porter that was published by Harpers.
“In Manufactured Crisis, I show that the claim of an Iranian nuclear-weapons program has been based on false history and falsified records. The description of the Iranian nuclear program presented in official documents, in commentaries by think-tank “experts,” and in the media bears no resemblance to the essential historical facts……
Ayatollah Khomeini forbade the use of such weapons, on the ground that both the possession and use of weapons of mass destruction are illicit under Islamic jurisprudence…. Shia jurisprudence is a fundamental constraint on Iranian policy toward weapons of mass destruction. It also makes credible the claim that Iran is forbidden by a fatwa from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from possessing nuclear weapons….
The evidence adduced to prove that Iran secretly worked on nuclear weapons represents an even more serious falsification of intelligence than we saw in the run-up to the war in Iraq….
CIA brass apparently went so far as to suppress WMD intelligence obtained by one of its best covert agents in the Middle East because it didn’t fit the conclusion they knew George W. Bush’s administration wanted. I reveal for the first time in the book that a former undercover operative who brought a lawsuit against CIA leadership in 2004 claimed that a highly respected source in Iran had told him in 2001 that Iran had no intention of “weaponizing” its nuclear program. The CIA apparently never informed the White House of that information, and refused to circulate it within the intelligence community….
With Iraq, there was at least dissent over issues like its alleged illegal importation of aluminum tubes, which reflected debates within the intelligence community. Coverage of Iran, on the other hand, has been virtually unanimous in reporting the official line without the slightest indication of curiosity about whether it might be false or misleading.” (“Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare”, Harper’s Magazine)
In a report for the Council on Foreign Relations titled “Putting Iran’s Nuclear Program in Context”, Micah Zenko is even more blunt:
“It is essential to recognize that Iran does not currently have a nuclear weapons program, nor does it possess a nuclear weapon. On February 26, James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Ayatollah Khomenei, the supreme leader of Iran, ended his country’s nuclear weapons program in 2003 and “as far as we know, he’s not made the decision to go for a nuclear weapon.”
Unfortunately, there is so much disinformation in the media on this point, that we must repeat this critical fact over and over again. Iran has no nuclear weapons, no nuclear weapons programs, and has never diverted nuclear fuel to anything other than “approved” energy-related activity.
So why has the United States continued to hector, harass, threaten and bully Iran if the country poses no threat to its neighbors or to US national security?
Iran’s vast resources– natural gas and oil– which are situated at the heart of the strategically-critical Middle East, make it an irresistible target for imperial exploitation. Washington needs to keep its hand on the oil spigot to ensure that vital resources continue to be denominated in the world’s reserve currency, the dollar, and recycled into US debt. Washington also needs oil to control the growth of thriving but energy-dependent economies in Asia that are rapidly gaining on the US and challenging its grip on global power. Seen in this light, Iran’s fictitious “nukes program” is just a pretext for Washington to continue its asymmetrical war on Iran’s economy. The goal of course is regime change and a strengthening of Washington’s geopolitical power through the control of crucial resources.
It’s important to note that Israel has joined Trump in his jihad against Iran. On December 12, US and Israeli national security advisers, H. R. McMaster and Meir Ben-Shabbat, concluded secret talks at the White House on dealing with Iran and signed “far-reaching joint memorandum of understanding providing for full cooperation.” Ostensibly, the strategy will focus on “Iran’s nuclear drive, its missile programs”, and the activities of its military abroad. In reality, however, Trump has aligned US policy with Israel’s openly belligerent approach which regards Tehran as a sworn adversary that must be defeated in order for Israel to become the dominant power in the Middle East, the regional hegemon. Check out this blurb from Business Insider:
“Quoting the Israeli officials, Channel 10 said that the meeting confirmed that the US and Israel “see eye to eye on the trends and processes in the region,” and have now reached agreement on the strategy and policy required to deal with them.” (“The US and Israel reportedly signed a secret pact to take on Iran”, Business Insider)
Washington and Tel Aviv’s policy towards Iran is now identical which means that the probability of a confrontation is bound to increase.
It’s beginning to look like Trump’s promise of a “non interventionist foreign policy” was just another empty campaign slogan.
As the Neocons have finally taken over the White House, the CIA and the Pentagon, it is no surprise that Trump is been blackmailed into following their pro-Israel policies. If he does not, he will be removed with the help of the .. democratic party.
Trump is now just a puppet of the neocons and his campaign promises are dead words.
If you read Breitbart News (informal motto: Israel all the way), you will see lists of Trump achievements, some not insignificant but fading into the past (e.g. numbers of illegal invaders returning to Sheikh O-bummer levels), but Whitney is, as always, the stylish writer with a very valid point to make.
The possibility of a USA attack on Iran, the one place in the 'Ummah' in which many citizens would prefer a reformation, is very evil, precisely why Nuttan-Yahoo and his USA arselickers are to so avidly supporting it.
1. Warnings of secret political subversive machinations were given by Benjamin Disraeli as early as 1832, when he was Prime Minister of Great Britain
2. Close scrutiny of the early 1900s presidencies, particularly Woodrow Wilson, shows that Zionist agents put him into power, and controlled him completely via 'Colonel' House (a philozionist), controlled by Rabbi Stephen Wise.
Initially Wilson objected, "It is an in tolerable thing that the government of the Republic should have got so far out of the hands of the people; should have been captured by interests which are special and not general. We know that something intervenes between the people of the United States and the control of their own affairs at Washington", but was promptly 'castigated', and duly fell in line.
3. At the same time, Dr. (Chaim) Weizman, somehow enabled by a massively powerful 'hidden hand' had a weird, almost mystical control over Balfour and Lloyd George (even though there may be some credence to the suggestions that Lloyd George was not personally amendable to the zionist objectives, Balfour on the other hand was a openly committed philo-zionist).
4. The next generation of the cabal installed and active in Washington D.C. 'enabled' Roosevelt to gain the presidency, including, but obviously not limited to the murder of the leading candidate, Huey Long. Like many, presidents since, Roosevelt subsequently broke his campaign promise of avoiding foreign wars, by 'creating' the Pearly Harbour invasion, and withholding knowledge of it happening from the military command in Pearl Harbour, even though it was well known with plenty of time to dramatically reduce casualties and losses, beforehand.
5. Even Eisenhower's rise within the 2nd world war armed services was strange.
See "The Controversy of Zion" by Douglas Reed:
1. p. 198
2. p. 198
3. chapter 31
4. p.221 p.244
5. p.253
The difference today is the blatant overt control of the U.S. government (and media, and extra-governmental agencies, i.e. ADL), by the agents of Zionism, at the overwhelmingly obvious detriment to the citizens (without 'dual loyalty', of course) of the U.S.A.
Blackmailed, huh?
He never meant what you understood him to have promised. Those were speeches written by others, which he may not even have understood.
On any number of issues, Mr. Trump had for years contradicted himself in documented, public statements. He vacillated throughout the campaign, too, especially on international relations. Those of us who pointed that out were disparaged as agents for Jeb, then Hillary.
Come November 2016, the desperate voters – including many here – believed what they wanted to hear, ignored the rest, and voilà, a new liar who may stir the s**t counterclockwise, but who won’t change anything to the detriment of the Establishment.
It is ridiculous for NeverTrumpers or Cruzbots to claim dumb things about Trump voters when there was really no choice. Cruz could have "outdebated" Hillary all he wanted but it would have made no difference since Cruz was a NAFTA supporting globalist and would not have taken Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania like Trump did. Cruz strategy was to triangulate between Trump the madman and the rest of the pro-amnesty crowd in the hopes that Trump would flame out. However, he never was for deportation, he was a typical Republican squish and would have been Romney II against Hillary.
If Hillary had won we would have another Ginzberg in the Supreme Court and Guitierrez the white hating Latino would have his amnesty for 30 million illegals. Trump is not playing hardball like I want him to but he is better than Hillary.
Negotiations treaties and promises have no value when the counter party is USA or Israel. Any treaty with these 2 are Trojan horse – a conduit to tsunami of disaster . In a saner and equitable world of real democracy where there is no veto power wielding member of UN , Iran should have been able to haul USA to court for inciting ,for disturbing peace , for undermining its economy through illegal activities . May be oe day all these will be repaid in kind . One may not be able to bring the old rules /promises/treaties back to make them work but new one could be made to humble this country
Wrong, we were all weary of what Trump would really do. The issue was who could beat Hillary. Cruz could never beat Hillary. Nobody else said anything even remotely close to what the people wanted.
If Hillary had won we would have another Ginzberg in the Supreme Court and Guitierrez the white hating Latino would have his amnesty for 30 million illegals. Trump is not playing hardball like I want him to but he is better than Hillary.
Trump has been in a about a year now and what's he done,changed the tax laws to benefit himself the 1% the corporations the bankers,more brushfire's rather than less, and a real chance that he and the neo-cons will get their wish's for a real war,I really dread to see what his second year will produce,well if we survive a second year that is...
Why are the Zionists targeting Iran? Whitney comes up with the two basic reasons:
Europe could prevent this disaster by facing off against the US/Israel (is there a difference?) and giving full support to the nuclear agreement that they signed. A radical start would be an alternative to the SWIFT clearing system, replacing it with one based on a Euro reserve currency (the Euro currency has good depth and stronger fundamentals than the US dollar) and gaining financial independent from the United States.
Iran would have full banking access, and the US/Israel would have to work out how they’re also going to start a war on Europe.
If the leaders of Iran had any brains they would get themselves nuclear weapons, and get them fast.
Trump but another Jewish golem. Humanity will not survive the poisonous interventions of these fiends. When will we take the declarations of their religion seriously?
The Torah and The Talmud declared that Jews are at war with gentile societies and so they most obviously and most certainly are.
If we are to save ourselves it will be necessary to repeat the exercise so often enacted throughout history. They must be excluded from the media and politics while we overturn the system of ususy that enslaves us all.
Sad, but it seems, true. Then again, anybody could see it coming when he appointed his ridiculous son-in-law, Mr. Damien Omen, a.k.a. Jared Kushner, owner of failed property in Noo Yawk with the street address of 666, senior advisor.
If you read Breitbart News (informal motto: Israel all the way), you will see lists of Trump achievements, some not insignificant but fading into the past (e.g. numbers of illegal invaders returning to Sheikh O-bummer levels), but Whitney is, as always, the stylish writer with a very valid point to make.
The possibility of a USA attack on Iran, the one place in the ‘Ummah’ in which many citizens would prefer a reformation, is very evil, precisely why Nuttan-Yahoo and his USA arselickers are to so avidly supporting it.
As much as I’m disappointed with Trump’s NEOCONNED policies he is pretty much doing what he said in the campaign. I was hoping that saner heads would convince him to keep the deal but that seems to have been flushed down the Zionist rat hole. The only way the deal stands is if France, Germany and maybe England have enough balls to push back against the Zionist Beast. I doubt it.
Lets sum up your post this way, the old line of b.s. that I dodge the bullet and “voted for the lesser of the two evils,even tho I know/knew that both were evil”. So the question is why did you even bother to vote?
Trump has been in a about a year now and what’s he done,changed the tax laws to benefit himself the 1% the corporations the bankers,more brushfire’s rather than less, and a real chance that he and the neo-cons will get their wish’s for a real war,I really dread to see what his second year will produce,well if we survive a second year that is…
- Has stirred up the beehive of immigration, both legal and illegal: arguably baby steps in that direction; much more needs to get done, but _nothing_ would be done under The Hildabeast. In fact, she would have opened the gates wide to all comers, no questions asked. She promised as much.
- Has started a debate about (radical) Islam and has taken steps to stop the Islamization of America. The Hildabeast would promote and embrace Islamization: she specifically invited a radical Islamist and his hijabbed wife to the podium to propagandize Americans about the alleged 'virtues' of Islam.
..................There is lots more examples like the ones I listed.
More should have been done, but Trump is being thwarted at every turn by the left Democrat globalists obstructionists and entrenched bureaucracy. E.g. a federal judge from Hawaii, of all places, stops Trumps order to prevent people from certain Islamic countries to come into US. It took months for the SCOTUS to finally lift the order from the nut in Hawaii.
Again, lots more cases like that.About that 1%: how many poor people do you know of that employ people?
Successful corporations provide employment to 10s of millions of people in US: what is your alternative solution of creating jobs?You must have missed news such as this: [Apple pledges to spend $350 billion and bring 20,000 jobs to the U.S. within next five years] (Washington Post): this was as a direct consequence of the new Trump tax code changes.
Again, lots of similar examples.
Trump is following orders from his Zionist controllers as per usual just like all the POTUS prior, except for JFK, and that is why JFK was taken out, either follow Zionist orders or they are taken out, by the way the gov is under total Zionist control as was proven by Israel and the deep state doing 911 and getting away with it.
ISIS is a creation of the U.S. and ISRAEL and Britain ie the CIA and the MOSSAD and MI6 and these killers are still working on regime change in Syria and Iran, so Trumps pissing backwards on the Iranian nukes deal is no surprise as Israel calls the shots, Americans are slaves to their Zionist masters.
Iran clearly needs an alternative to the USA.
Cut n’ paste Whitney doesn’t elucidate this but he rolls out the bullshit that “intelligence had to supress the real info for the politicians”. Fairy tales for children like elections.
Iran should have nuclear weapons and a fine fleet of civilian aircraft. Whitney’s beloved bankers and CIA can go fuck themselves the way they’ve fucked their own country.
And the USA clearly needs an alternative to the thug state and master, Israel.
It would be best if no one and no country had nuclear weapons, including Iran.
However, that being said, some countries to have them, and still less is better.
I think we could agree that countries WITH nuclear weapons should not be credible in insisting that other countries NOT get them also; this should be left to the countries in compliance with nuclear weapons non-proliferation.
What would be good to see as more common knowledge is Iran's religious prohibitions against weapons of mass destruction, since the western propaganda/MSM agencies make a lot of hay about the theocracy, and its inherent evils.
As for the U.S.A. and the vast majority of the (truly) patriotic citizens, it is truly sad to see the country having been sucked dry on the backs of these people (outside the top 1%), by an international parasitical negative sum gaming collective with fundamentally bigoted and hateful ideology concerning all humans outside their little culturally-perpetuated hateful collective.
All the blather regarding Iran is essentially part of the bigger picture which is that the Zio-crackpots, like the Bolshie-goons, want to destroy the world and rule what’s left of it with force and terror. The nut jobs evidently want to turn the world into a huge USSR.
It’s part of a really sick 2,500 year old temper tantrum.
I think that you are a little bit behind the times.
{Trump has been in a about a year now and what’s he done,changed the tax laws to benefit himself the 1% the corporations the bankers}
- Gorsuch in SCOTUS, instead of another Kagan or Ginsburg. Maybe a couple of more Gorsuches, before he leaves office.
- Has stirred up the beehive of immigration, both legal and illegal: arguably baby steps in that direction; much more needs to get done, but _nothing_ would be done under The Hildabeast. In fact, she would have opened the gates wide to all comers, no questions asked. She promised as much.
- Has started a debate about (radical) Islam and has taken steps to stop the Islamization of America. The Hildabeast would promote and embrace Islamization: she specifically invited a radical Islamist and his hijabbed wife to the podium to propagandize Americans about the alleged ‘virtues’ of Islam.
………………
There is lots more examples like the ones I listed.
More should have been done, but Trump is being thwarted at every turn by the left Democrat globalists obstructionists and entrenched bureaucracy. E.g. a federal judge from Hawaii, of all places, stops Trumps order to prevent people from certain Islamic countries to come into US. It took months for the SCOTUS to finally lift the order from the nut in Hawaii.
Again, lots more cases like that.
About that 1%: how many poor people do you know of that employ people?
Successful corporations provide employment to 10s of millions of people in US: what is your alternative solution of creating jobs?
You must have missed news such as this: [Apple pledges to spend $350 billion and bring 20,000 jobs to the U.S. within next five years] (Washington Post): this was as a direct consequence of the new Trump tax code changes.
Again, lots of similar examples.
I wonder if any of this has any relevance today.
CNN is criticized for not accurately discussing important current events, yet alternative news sites like Unz do not touch the take down of pedophile, sex abusing, control freaks, that are currently being removed from power. Why is that? Unz.com is a great source of information otherwise. For instance; abusers Harvey Weinstein, Al Frankin, heads of huge corporations, & politicians that “Retire” suddenly are very little discussed. Is this topic too hot to handle? What’s going on?
What’s more important is economics, non White immigration the stranglehold of Israel over foreign policy to the point that we are a colony of Israel, relations with China.
It’s nice to see sex scandals removing anti White liberals from TV news. That’s all.
Iran clearly needs an alternative to the USA.
And the USA clearly needs an alternative to the thug state and master, Israel.
Alternatives to the propaganda-mainstream media, in pointing out narratives more indicative of the actual facts are in most cases good.
It would be best if no one and no country had nuclear weapons, including Iran.
However, that being said, some countries to have them, and still less is better.
I think we could agree that countries WITH nuclear weapons should not be credible in insisting that other countries NOT get them also; this should be left to the countries in compliance with nuclear weapons non-proliferation.
What would be good to see as more common knowledge is Iran’s religious prohibitions against weapons of mass destruction, since the western propaganda/MSM agencies make a lot of hay about the theocracy, and its inherent evils.
As for the U.S.A. and the vast majority of the (truly) patriotic citizens, it is truly sad to see the country having been sucked dry on the backs of these people (outside the top 1%), by an international parasitical negative sum gaming collective with fundamentally bigoted and hateful ideology concerning all humans outside their little culturally-perpetuated hateful collective.
Oh I read about Apple and also the very very large tax breaks they expect no matter where they locate,paid for by the taxpayers of course.Has trump closed the off-shore accounts that these corporations use as a tax shelter, which would have brought many jobs back to the homeland,would we have a twenty trillion and counting debt if these companies and corporations paid their share of the debt not likely, would we have a 100 million out of work, again not likely,has he cleaned up wall street and the ponzi scheme,he just handed the bankers billions on a silver platter with no benefit to the people, and yes I’m well aware that its the democrats fault after all you do have to blame someone,other than yourself of course……
Sure would solve a lot of problems to simply nuke Israel, no Holy land, no problems.
How many of those 20,000 Apple employees will be Americans? How many will be non White H1 B immigrants?
Sex abuse is just a side issue.
ISIS is a creation of the U.S. and ISRAEL and Britain ie the CIA and the MOSSAD and MI6 and these killers are still working on regime change in Syria and Iran, so Trumps pissing backwards on the Iranian nukes deal is no surprise as Israel calls the shots, Americans are slaves to their Zionist masters.
The head chopping JOOHADIS have proven to be the most useful of idiots……
At one point in the 1970s I had several friendly conversations with someone who later became a leader in the revolutionary government in Iran.
The very first question that he asked me was why Americans were always accusing him of wanting nuclear weapons. I didn’t understand that either. Iran’s neighbors have nuclear weapons: Russia, India, Pakistan. Then of course there is Israel. Iran has a right to nuclear weapons, if they want them. But there are also serious questions about whether nuclear weapons are actually useful in war. I never had the feeling that he wanted nuclear weapons. Many other countries made the decision not to acquire them: including WWII Germany.
He did however want to develop nuclear power. He claimed that Iran has extensive reserves of uranium ore that could provide an economic boost after the oil boom is gone. It should be understandable that they would like to be more than an exporter of raw ore.
One other point he made was that the Farsi word for Iran is “Uran”, and the word for uranium is also “uran”. There may be confusing to our intelligence analysts who rely on intercepted data for their information. They are known for their poor language skills.
A similar situation occurred in WWII when observers often confused Finnish aircraft for German. They were both marked with a swastika, but the Finnish version was a mirror image and rotated 45 degrees from the German one. To the Finns it had no political significance whatsoever. It identified no party and no platform. Yet the persistent reports of German planes flying from Finnish bases made Finland an allied target and eventually forced them to accept German help. In the end the Finns turned on the German soldiers and arrested them as prisoners. That was Stalin’s precondition for an end to the war.
Here’s something else that ought to be addressed while we’re on the topic of nuclear weapons, but seems to always be swept under the rug.
And this.:
Iran would have full banking access, and the US/Israel would have to work out how they're also going to start a war on Europe.
It’s not gas and oil driving this policy, it’s water. Iran supports Hezbollah and Hezbollah has prevented Israel from seizing the water resources of southern Lebanon.