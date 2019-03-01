Trump Sabotages North Korea Summit to Appease the Hawks

“During the Korean War, the US dropped more bombs on North Korea than it had dropped in the entire Pacific theater during World War II. This carpet bombing, which included 32,000 tons of napalm, often deliberately targeted civilian as well as military targets, devastating the country far beyond what was necessary to win the war. Whole cities were destroyed, with many thousands of innocent civilians killed and many more left homeless and hungry…. Dean Rusk, a supporter of the war and later secretary of state, said the United States bombed “everything that moved in North Korea, every brick standing on top of another.” ..The number of inhabitants of Pyongyang killed by bomb splinters, burnt alive and suffocated by smoke is incalculable…” (“Americans have forgotten what we did to North Korea“, Vox World)
The US-North Korea Summit in Hanoi has ended in failure just as all previous attempts at peace have ended in failure. This is by design. Washington has refused to incrementally lift the sanctions on the DPRK because sanctions are Washington’s way of prosecuting an economic war against an enemy who, for the last six and a half decades, has been the target of US hostility. In case you hadn’t noticed, US policy towards North Korea is regime change, the same as it is towards Iran, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela and any other country that doesn’t accept Washington’s moral superiority and divine right to rule the world. Economic strangulation (sanctions) is just one way that Washington cracks down on the dissidents and imposes its will with an iron fist. But don’t kid yourself, this isn’t about nuclear weapons, in fact, the Trump administration hasn’t even bothered to assemble a team of weapons inspectors to investigate probable nuclear sites. Why? Because it isn’t about nuclear weapons, it’s about regime change, it’s about inflicting maximum pain and suffering on the Korean people so they take up arms against the government and violently depose Kim and his cabinet. That’s the goal. That’s always been the goal. The blocking of heating oil, essential medicines and vital food supplies are all being used to promote social unrest, fratricidal warfare, and political anarchy. Sound familiar? It should, Washington has it down to an art.
Kim Jong Un attended the summit in Hanoi hoping that Trump could be persuaded to keep up his end of the bargain. He hoped that Trump would overrule the warmongering political class and honor the agreement he made in Singapore in June, 2018. Here’s a summary what took place at the first Summit:
“In June Kim Jong-un met U.S. President Trump in Singapore. A “freeze for freeze” – the stop of nuclear and missile testing in exchange for a stop of military maneuvers – was agreed upon. A Joint Statement was signed with a list of future tasks in similar chronological order as in the Panmunjeom Declaration (numbering added):
President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to
1. the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and
2. the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed
3. to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un [3b] reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
(“Pyongyang Talks – How Pompeo Put The Cart Before The Horse”, Moon of Alabama)
This is the basic outline of the deal between Trump and Kim. Now whatever readers may think of Kim Jong-un, he’s not a fool. He did not agree to terminate all nuclear and missile testing, and decommission his nuclear arsenal for nothing. A deal was made to normalize relations and create a “robust peace regime” on the peninsula followed by a phased decommissioning of nuclear weapons. Trump made this deal and, now, he has broken the deal, just as the United States has broken similar deals in the past, like the Agreed Framework under President Bill Clinton. Here’s a bit of background on the AF from a Washington Post editorial by Jimmy Carter (November 24, 2010):
“…in September 2005, an agreement … reaffirmed the basic premises of the 1994 accord. (The Agreed Framework) Its text included denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a pledge of non-aggression by the United States and steps to evolve a permanent peace agreement to replace the U.S.-North Korean-Chinese cease-fire that has been in effect since July 1953. Unfortunately, no substantive progress has been made since 2005…
“This past July I was invited to return to Pyongyang to secure the release of an American, Aijalon Gomes, with the proviso that my visit would last long enough for substantive talks with top North Korean officials. They spelled out in detail their desire to develop a denuclearized Korean Peninsula and a permanent cease-fire, based on the 1994 agreements and the terms adopted by the six powers in September 2005…
“North Korean officials have given the same message to other recent American visitors and have permitted access by nuclear experts to an advanced facility for purifying uranium. The same officials had made it clear to me that this array of centrifuges would be ‘on the table’ for discussions with the United States, although uranium purification – a very slow process – was not covered in the 1994 agreements.
“Pyongyang has sent a consistent message that during direct talks with the United States, it is ready to conclude an agreement to end its nuclear programs, put them all under IAEA inspection and conclude a permanent peace treaty to replace the ‘temporary’ cease-fire of 1953. We should consider responding to this offer. The unfortunate alternative is for North Koreans to take whatever actions they consider necessary to defend themselves from what they claim to fear most: a military attack supported by the United States, along with efforts to change the political regime.” (“North Korea’s consistent message to the U.S.”, President Jimmy Carter, Washington Post)
This is just one of many agreements brushed aside by the foreign policy establishment and their bloodthirsty allies in the White House. There have been others as well, like this recent proposal by Russia that would have dismantled Pyongyang’s primary nuclear enrichment facility and peacefully ended the threat of nuclear weapons development in the north. Here’s a blurb from an article by Melvin Goodman at Counterpunch:
“According to The Washington Post, Russia made a secret proposal to North Korea last fall to advance negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang regarding North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Moscow offered North Korea a nuclear power plant in return for the dismantling of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Russia would operate the nuclear plant and transfer all byproducts and waste back to Russia so that North Korea could not exploit the plant to build nuclear weapons.
The idea of trading off a nuclear power plant for a dismantling of nuclear weaponry is not a new one. President Bill Clinton negotiated an arms control agreement with North Korea in 1994, promising Pyongyang two light-water reactors in return for a nuclear freeze. Construction on the site for the reactors began in the 1990s, but the Pentagon and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission blocked delivery of the reactors. As a result, North Korea eventually walked away from the agreement in the first years of the Bush administration.” (“Russia’s Proposal for North Korean Denuclearization: Will It Survive John Bolton?”, Counterpunch)
Now if nuclear weapons were Washington’s main concern, then they had plenty of opportunities to deal with them. But the nukes were not the top priority, were they? The top priority was crushing the regime by any means possible and replacing it with a compliant stooge who would do Washington’s bidding. That’s the real objective. Here’s more from Thursday’s New York Times:
“Mr. Kim had offered to dismantle the North’s most important nuclear facility (Yongbyon) if the United States lifted the harsh sanctions imposed on his nation…“It was about the sanctions,” Mr. Trump said. “Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn’t do that.”…
But in a late-night news conference, North Korea’s foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho, contradicted Mr. Trump’s account, saying the North had asked only for some sanctions to be lifted — those that affect ordinary people — in exchange for “permanently and completely” dismantling the main facility in the presence of American experts…(“Trump’s Talks With Kim Jong-un Collapse, and Both Sides Point Fingers”, New York Times)
So it looks like Trump lied to the media about Kim’s demands.(which is par for the course) But, keep in mind, Kim did not ask for anything material from thee US, just an easing of some of the sanctions to reciprocate for the many steps he had taken to normalize relations. But Trump refused to make any good faith gesture at all, he simply stuck to the administration’s hardline approach that stipulates that sanctions will not be lifted until there is complete, verifiable denuclearisation. No wiggle room at all. Even so, Kim said that he would not resume his nuclear and ballistic missile testing and that he would participate in any future negotiations. In other words, he was slapped down by Trump, but remained stoically cooperative. Good for him.
But, why? Why would Kim continue down the path of generosity, cooperation and denuclearisation when the Trump team refused to give anything in return?
The answer to this question needs to be thoroughly analyzed so we can see what’s really going on below the radar.
Ostensibly, the Hanoi Summit looks like high-level talks between the US and North Korea, but there’s more here than meets the eye. In truth, Kim is playing to audiences in Seoul, Moscow and Beijing. In other words, his efforts at peacemaking and denuclearization have more to do with critical trading partners and allies, then they do with Donald Trump. Here’s an excerpt that helps to explain:
“Trade with China represents 57% of North Korea’s imports and 42% of its exports. …
In February 2017, China restricted all coal imports from North Korea until 2018. This is considered to be extremely harmful to the North Korean economy, as coal was the top export of the nation, and China was their top trading partner…
On 28 September 2017… China ordered all North Korean companies operating in China to cease operations within 120 days. By January 2018 customs statistics showed that trade between the two countries had fallen to the lowest level recorded.
Banking
On 7 May 2013, Bank of China, China’s biggest foreign exchange bank and other Chinese banks closed the account of North Korea’s main foreign exchange bank.
On 21 February 2016 China quietly ended financial support of North Korea without any media publicity. It is reported to be due to the fallout of relations between the two governments….”(Wikipedia)
China Sanctions Summary:
- China destroyed the North’s import and export trade, including the North’s primary export, coal.
- China shut down all the DPRK’s companies operating in China. (terminating the recycling of revenues back to the North.)
- China cut off access to foreign banking. (and, thus, foreign investment)
- China stopped providing any financial support for the North.
Get the picture? China is North Korea’s lifeline, which is why Kim is being so cooperative. Naturally, Beijing does not want the smaller states like North Korea to upset the regional balance of power by stockpiling nuclear weapons. That won’t do at all, which is why China agreed to impose sanctions on the North after Kim launched provocative nuclear tests in the fall of 2017. Bottom line: It is China that forced the DPRK to the bargaining table, not Trump. And it is China that has scripted much of Kim’s performance in Hanoi. It goes without saying that any solution to the current US-DPRK confrontation will be mapped out in Beijing too.
So what is the strategy Kim and Beijing have settled on, after all, if Washington refuses to negotiate, compromise or ease sanctions, what can be done?
Quite a bit actually, if Kim continues along the same path he is today, that is, he must continue the denuclearization process even though Trump refuses to reciprocate. He must also continue to work closely with his allies to reduce tensions, build confidence and strengthen popular support for change, collaboration and reunification. If Washington is going to be inflexible, then Kim must build a coalition for support. And, in that regard, he appears to be headed in the right direction. Here is Kim declaring his “firm will” to denuclearize the peninsula:
“We declared at home and abroad that we would neither make and test nuclear weapons any longer nor use and proliferate them, and we have taken various practical measures” toward this end. He said he is “ready to meet the U.S. president again anytime and will make efforts to obtain without fail results which can be welcomed by the international community.”
Kim’s strategy is not complicated: It’s called ‘public relations’ and he is winning the battle bigtime. Check out how Kim’s public approval has skyrocketed in South Korea after the first summit with Trump. This is form Time magazine:
“Friday’s meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un prompted 78 percent of respondents to a Korea Research Center poll published this week to say they trusted the North Korean leader. That’s a far cry from the 10 percent of South Koreans who said they approved of Kim in a Gallup Korea poll conducted just a month-and-a-half ago…One summit has changed the perceptions of an entire nation.”
(“Kim Jong Un Now Has a Nearly 80% Approval Rating… in South Korea”, Time)
In the United States, of course, where the “brutal dictator” meme is reiterated ad nauseam on every news program, Kim’s approval ratings are still quite low. Even so, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll, “54% of respondents said that they thought the (first) summit reduced the likelihood of a nuclear war..” So even in the US, Kim has succeeded in appearing less threatening than he was before. That is quite an accomplishment given the way he is demonized by the media.
More importantly, China and Russia, have been increasingly supportive of Kim’s efforts and think the sanctions issue should be revisited at the UN. Here’s a clip from a recent Q and A with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov:
“Pyongyang has announced and abides by a moratorium on nuclear testing and ballistic missile launches. We believe that the Security Council could at least make certain gestures by easing or lifting the sanctions where they impede the implementation of joint South Korean-North Korean projects. At their recent meeting, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chairman of the DPRK State Council Kim Jong-un agreed to restore the railway link between the two countries. Why shouldn’t the Security Council analyze how the sanctions regime could be modified in such a way as to incentivize the railway reunification of the two Koreas?” (Sergei Lavrov, Valdai)
The point is that Kim has settled on a plan that doesn’t involve the US that will eventually lead to the easing of sanctions. His steps towards peaceful interaction with the South accompanied by gradual denuclearisation are moving forward despite Washington’s obstructionism. And despite what brainwashed Americans may think, Kim is modern man who wants to implement dramatic reforms that will open the DPRK’s economy to foreign investment, infrastructure development, high-speed rail, mineral extraction, gas pipelines, Siberian oil, shipbuilding and private market activity. (aka–The Moon-Putin plan) Kim is neither a Marxist revolutionary nor a Communist ideologue. He is a bright, Swiss educated, basketball-loving, Karaoke singing father of three who has decided to set aside his misguided nuclear weapons program and join in a regional development plan that will modernize his country, lift his people out of poverty and draw the splintered peninsula back into one prosperous and peaceful nation. Washington should assist him in his effort.
The US should just butt-out. This is a regional issue best settled by regional actors: ROK, China, Russia, & Japan. And that’s exactly why the US won’t but-out.
Shame. Trump is now a complete failure. Renegotiated NAFTA and gave us a version of TPP. Failed to get a border wall. Now wants more, not less, immigration. Cut taxes on the rich. Has done next to nothing on protecting his constituents from being deplatformed …. the only success he’s had rests with the judiciary. In time, even that accomplishment will be erased by the democrats. We need to start looking elsewhere for leadership.
Kim did not have a happy face from the time he arrived. His body langue was negative.
He knew that Trump would not go along with what he was going to present him.
I think Kim’s military industrial complex (MIC) is too powerful – a permanent peace is the last thing they want. They have all the levers of actual power. They are not going to roll over.
Heads will roll if there is to be peace and progress.
Think Peace — Art
‘Since everything in North Korea had been destroyed, the air force was then sent to destroy North Korea’s dams, huge dams that controlled the nation’s water supply—a war crime for which people had been hanged in Nuremberg. And these official journals … talk[ed] excitedly about how wonderful it was to see the water pouring down, digging out the valleys and the ‘Asians’ scurrying around trying to survive. The journals exulted in what this meant to those Asians—horrors beyond our imagination. It meant the destruction of their rice crop, which in turn meant starvation. How magnificent!’. Noam Chomsky
And don’t forget how President Trump was made to walk back from Helsinki last summer. Just watch the awkward presser back here in Exceptionalia with Mr. Bolton seated behind him — the lights literally went out.
Interesting that the odd 7,000 nuclear warheads possessed by the US and a few more by Russia are not a threat to anyone, let alone world peace. Not to mention France, Britain, India, Pakistan, Israel and China. Yes, the paltry handful NK nukes and the nonexistent Iranian ones constitute a real threat to world peace. Are most Americans really aware that they are being led by a gang of thugs and gangsters?
Long time since I saw an article from Mije Whitney. Don’t know what happened in the meantime, but it is good to see you back, Mike
While i have some reservations concerning the import’s against Pres. trump’s good faith. I thin k the analysis here makes sense and reflects our own Intransigence. It sounds very much like the pattern of old that yielded no results.
I am not sure the recounting of what went one concerning the previous nuclear deal is as truncated. But what is clear is that there was no evidence that N. Korea had violated any part of the deal and our suspicions that caused a halt to deliver was unfounded, but destroyed any credibility that admin had with N. Korea.
I don’t think the president of S. Korea has any intention of abandoning a process that has proven gradually to yield healthy fruit over the last 20 years.
There’s time, at least the dynamic has changed regarding talks. Time will tell.
“Kim is neither a Marxist revolutionary nor a Communist ideologue. He is a bright, Swiss educated, basketball-loving, Karaoke singing father of three who”…executed his own uncle-in-law after arresting him at a party meeting on live television. Maybe that’s what a Swiss education does for you or maybe darling Kim isn’t just your average cute &cuddly Karaoke-singing father of three. Trust him if you want – the world can always use more peace – but don’t sketch him as some sort of harmless little muppet. Has he really decided to set aside his misguided nuclear weapons program for good? Indications are that North Koreans want to secretly hold some in reserve. Maybe they should. “Gradual denuclearization’ could turn out to be a very drawn out process. “And despite what brainwashed Americans may think”..they’re probably still not as intentionally brainwashed as North Koreans.
IF(!) Kim really has “decided to set aside his misguided nuclear weapons program and join in a regional development plan that will modernize his country, lift his people out of poverty and draw the splintered peninsula back into one prosperous and peaceful nation”, it’s probably not so that he can then just quietly step aside & let a democratically elected govt. take over in North Korea.
So it “looks like Trump lied to the media about Kim’s demands” only if you’re eager to take the un-corroborated word for it of North Korea’s foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho. Probably not the best reason for Washington to assist Kim in his still vague efforts for a re-set in relations. The Russian proposal may be a little more realistic for both sides:”that the Security Council could at least make certain gestures by easing or lifting the sanctions where they impede the implementation of joint South Korean-North Korean projects”.Whoever would reject such a modest gesture as that can’t be serious about peace.
>misguided nuclear program
deterrence is what keeps kim alive; if he did not have thousands of artillery pieces pointed at Seoul, we would have seeen “operation korean freedom” years ago. nuclear weapons are a logical extension of that, and countries in crosshairs of great powers, giving up nukes, like libya, ukraine, south africa, etc. tend to not do very well after the fact…
The president has neither the strength of mind nor of character to move beyond his absolutist negotiating stance (“give me everything first and you might end up with a few crumbs”) to ever seize an opportunity and actually conclude a deal.
Even the slightest hint of criticism sends his cowardly corpulence scurrying back into his sanctions bunker as quickly as his overburdened heel spurs will allow. After all, it’s the only place he feels safe. “See, see – I didn’t give up a thing. I’m a really smart guy” he bleats and bleats and bleats – never actually gaining anything by never getting anything done.
Squandering diplomatic and policy opportunities like he did his education and inheritance is par for the course from this bloated buffoon.
Still, when your sole “friend” and “advisor” on the world stage is bibi…
Is anybody really surprised that this summit ended thusly? Did anybody really believe that Bolton and Pompeo were going to permit Trump some dovish concession to the DPRK?
The US’ involvement as a whole in Korea is a curse of its own making. They should never have severed it from the Empire of Japan, much less effect the partition that left lasting trauma upon both nations of that peninsula. What possible gain did we have from doing this? Especially given that at least those in the present DPRK were much freer and prosperous ruled by the Japanese than under the Kim family.
This all was especially pointless given that the Koreans were, contrary to postwar myth, enthusiastic participants in the Japanese imperial project. One need only pore over documents from the former Japanese Ministry of Colonial Affairs (currently housed in Japan’s National Diet Library) to confirm this. The Japanese had high praise for the patriotic fervor of Koreans, especially those in the working classes, rural classes, and generally those living in the north. Often times they reported that their enthusiasm outstripped that of ethnic Japanese, which apparently was worrying for the Home Ministry. But I digress.
At this point, the US should simply accept that the reality of a nuclear-armed DPRK. The Kim regime, while brutal to its people, is not suicidal. Their armaments are purely defensive—an argument our government tacitly accepts from another small country on the Asian continent. Then again, the DPRK does not own lawmakers and bureaucrats from both major parties. Money talks…
Hey, it’s working with at least 34 other countries.
I read or hear stories in the Western media that Kim had an old girlfriend executed, and then she pops up alive and well on state TV. In fact, the execution was described in the West thusly:
After that, it is hard to believe stories about uncles and others being executed with anti-aircraft guns or packs of dogs.
I’m not saying Kim is a nice guy, because I don’t know the truth and I’m apparently not getting it from the Western media, but I’m willing to believe he might actually not want to see the DPRK’s people being beaten down by the sanctions, which, BTW, when targeted at the civilian population of a country, are a crime against humanity in the very sense such was defined in the London Charter for the Nuremburg trials.
Kim will not give up nukes.
US can veto lifting of sanctions.
The author does not recognize the real function of the summit in HANOI.
Kim took a large portion of his inner cicrcle of power along with him on that special train. More than 3000km along the coast of China – the richest part of China.
From the border-town of Dong Dang all the way to Hanoi. From Vietnam’s backwater to the Northern Industrial heart of Vietnam – the closer to Hanoi the more factories, new urban housing, family-shops pop up. Even with the road closed off for Kim & his crew, they could how many scooters/motorbikes are along the streets.
Trump left, but Kim stays until Saturday.
It’s not Trump, who needs to make the leap of faith – it’s Kim’s inner circle, the people, who could pose a threat to Kim himself.
Vietnam needs to do the convincing, not Trump. The Chinese couldn’t convince Sung & Il.
The Vietnamese & Americans negotiated from 1975 to 1994. Real talks only happened between 1987 to 1994. Sanctions were only lifted on 1994.
Trump has no friends in that scumhive called Washtingon D.C. Something readers of Unz.com know.
And Koreans still don’t believe Americans & their promises? Hmmm…..very strange, history has shown them that US is such a humanitarian force, Red Cross on steroids.
Big picture – it’s all theater :
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.” http://onebornfree-mythbusters.blogspot.com/
Regards, onebornfree
MW.. please US policy towards North Korea is regime change, the same as it is towards Iran, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela and any other country that doesn’t accept Washington’s moral superiority and divine right to rule the world. Economic strangulation …
ITS called EZ ( Economic Zionism) which is the system of economics that explains most use of force events since way back when. Monarchy< EZ<<Monarchy mediated by an Aristocracy<Capitalism<Socialism..
The essential component of EZ is that it is economics that tolerates no competition. One way or another competition must be eliminated.. Eventually NK will be taken out, I predict. Historically two categories for eliminating competition seem to apply
A. Methods that involve Soft elimination of competition. patents, copyrights, private property rights, and transfers of state and public domain resources and public service obligations (like sewer, water, garbage, streets, bridges, education, etc.) to private personal or corporate ownership, sanctions, private control of public attitude by use of propaganda, private controlled use mind control technology, engineered weather, blockades designed to starve entire populations, selection for opportunities in jobs, education, finance, and other.
B. Methods that involve Hard elimination of competition Here the use of force is employed. Murder, military invasion, bombing, poisoning, weaponized high technology, invasion and take over of law making function and decision making functions of Armed rule making nation state Structures (ARMS) and direct their military and other resources to help eliminate competition from other nation states.
Especially vulnerable are Nation States that refuse to give up their resources, or that fail to accede to demands to transfer control of business interest to private EZ ownership (Chicago style offers –that are not easily refused) such as “if you accept this $1 for your $100 million a year business now: sign here ___ , you can prevent unfortunate accidents from happening to your person, family and you can prevent fires and explosions from happening to your business”.
EZ controlled ARMS are easy to spot.
Chomsky is a shyster and a hypocrite. If he knows and cares so much about what the Americans did in NK, how come he won’t mention biological warfare? It is well documented – much like the use of explosives and the Israeli role in 9/11, which he also studiously ignores.
I think you meant Trump’s MIC … if Kim is one-tenth the ruthless dictator they tell us he is, his MIC is no problem.
I hope to read a response from Art. But can’t both nations be under the control of a military-industrial complex?
Only fools who would settle for one middle finger, but not two, flashed at other members of the swamp, would fall for a conman like Trump.
Trump promised to drain the swamp. He has done just the opposite. In fact, one could argue that there has been no President more friendly to the swamp and its ((( ecosystem ))) than Trump. Do we need to post the veritable salmagundi of reprobates who the serial bankrupt has appointed to fleece the folks? If one were truly committed to draining the swamp, one would not, under any circumstances, have tapped the following evildoers:
WIlbur Ross
General Flynn
Mike Pompeo
General McMasters
Elliot Abrams
John Bolton – yes, both Fred Reed and Kim Jong Un could kick his ass
Jared Kushner
Ivanka
Nikki Haley
Wendy Teramoto
James D. Ray
Leonard Wolfson
Steve Mnuchin
Rudy Julie-Annie
Tom Price
Just a few, off the top of my head.
Worse, there are those here who have heralded, and continue to do so, Trump’s election as some kind of watershed event signaling the demise of the deep state and Empire. Some have even touted Trump’s “accomplishments” to justify their ignorance. We all know that those “accomplishments” are propaganda or predicated upon believing the Empire’s numbers.
Trump is not good for the white man or liberty.
Take the blinders off…Trump is part of the scumhive.
This article is such patently blatant propaganda, it’s embarrassing to even comment on it, let alone admit I actually read it.
Middling wits like Vox Day are not going to save the day.
Anybody who regards Donald Trump as the “God Emperor” is a few fries short of a happy meal.
Plainly that’s been one of the main objectives for over a century. In fact, that’s why Woodrow Wilson and all the rest of the prezudints since then have been appointed puppet by the global bankster mafia. Of course it’s always tenderly and magnanimously sold as liberty, security, and more jobs for the proles who fall for the fraud every time.
So, can anything effective be done about it?
The war mongering U.S. should come as no surprise to anyone who realizes that the U.S. government is controlled lock stock and gun barrel by the Zionists who have kept Americans in perpetual war since the Zionists took over the U.S. gov in 1913 via their privately owned FED and IRS and then came the perpetual wars for perpetual profit for the Zionist banking kabal and the Zionist controlled MIC.
North Korea is just another target of the Zionists and the only reason that North Korea has survived and the Zionist controlled U.S. has not given them the Iraq/Libya/Syria/Afghanistan treatment of bombing and mass killing of civilians is that the North is backed by China and no way in hell is China going to allow the North to go under to the U.S. Zionist warmongers as China proved this once and is willing to do so again.
If anyone is interested read JFK, the CIA and Vietnam by Col. L. Fletcher Prouty where Prouty lays out how the Korean War and the Vietnam War were planned immediately following the end of WWII and this was Zionist policy of continual war for continual Zionist banking kabal profits and humanity be damned!
Col. Proutys book can be had at Amazon or Barnes and Noble and is a wake up call to all patriot Americans about the warmongers who control our government.
You forgot to mention Trump’s first choice after he became the GOP nominee, a man whom he cannot fire, Christian-Zionist VP Mike Pence. He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Nice catch and equally fine comment!
All of that should be glaringly obvious to everyone by now. Can you explain why, even after it’s been pointed out, people still have faith and hope?
For the life of me, I certainly cannot.
Vietnam was destroyed… can old Henry be tried for war crimes? Who has got the balls to do it? And as to the moral superiority of Washington and divine right to rule business, whose Washington are we talking about here, the billionaires’ or the natives?
“Economic Zionism.” I like that.
You are not blowing smoke!
China is too dependent on US markets for continuation of their industrialization.
Russia is building direct rail line from Siberia to North Korea.
How it is coming this Chinese ” One link one road” around Eurasia?
Nobody knows!
BTW Who could trust US after what they did to Libya?
I’d be satisfied if Queen Hillary would be prosecuted for what she did to Libya. Apparently she’s as untouchable as the old Jew Kissinger.
We can have faith and hope that the US Empire appears to be slowly crumbling. The buffoon Mr. Trump is enabling it. More and more countries are starting to realize that the US is the main enemy of world peace. More countries are becoming the economic equal of the US. With it cascading and unpayable debt, and its growing isolation from the community of nations, the days of the Hegemon bully may be numbered.
I googled the term and found this , which I think is interesting.
Unfortunately the term has another meaning…
Although I am no fan of Trump, I think accusing his of sabotaging the summit with NK is wrong. American “diplomacy” has years ago degenerated from normal give and take to “do what I say, or else”. Thus, this meeting was doomed before it even started, as the US is not willing to compromise and do anything as a reward for Kim. I am no fan of Kim, either, but his reluctance to capitulate unconditionally getting nothing in return is understandable. Not to mention that very recent examples of Saddam and Ghaddafi show what happens to leaders that give an inch to the Empire.
ever since the simpleton george “magog” bush was ordered by the jews to include NK in the axis of evil we have stepped uptrying to take them out. NK tried to build a reactor in syria and pissrael bombed it. also NK accused of giving Iran nuke tech. THAT IS WHAT IT IS ALL ABOUT…ISRAEL
October 18, 1994 Remarks on the Nuclear Agreement With North Korea William J. Clinton
Good afternoon. I am pleased that the United States and North Korea yesterday reached agreement on the text of a framework document on North Korea’s nuclear program.
http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/ws/index.php?pid=49319
Apr 30, 2017 What The U.S. Wants You To Forget About North Korea
On today’s edition of “WHY ISN’T ANYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS,” Did you know that the United States dropped more bombs on North Korea in the 1950s than it did on the entire Pacific Theater during World War II?
True.
This works too,
BTW Who could trust US after what they did to _____(fill in the blank)_______?
Thank you.
I have faith!!! 😉
Ooops! That was meant for “smokey,” comment #18.
““During the Korean War, the US dropped more bombs on North Korea than it had dropped in the entire Pacific theater during World War II. This carpet bombing, which included 32,000 tons of napalm, often deliberately targeted civilian as well as military targets, devastating the country far beyond what was necessary to win the war.”
And yet, why would North Korean refugees move toward UN forces when they could have the full weight of the Russo-Sino forces to protect them just by waiting in place?
Well if I ever get caught red-handed robbing a bank or something like that, I want you on the jury. After all, how can I be held personally responsible for my own moral choice to rob the bank when other people have been robbing banks forever, right?
While I agree with your fine comment, I’d like to point out that ‘Merkin “diplomacy” was pretty much always degenerate even before extortionist Perry’s Black Ship “gunboat diplomacy.” In the 1830s, the Far Eastern squadron of the U.S. Navy sent several missions from its regional base in Guangzhou (Canton), China to Japan, which was closed to the US at the time and I’m not convinced that the visits were exactly friendly in nature.
Appreciate your work, Roberts.
But yeah, we Japs probably built that damned damn dam. 😛 (esp. if it’s the Sui-ho) Fckin leave it to the Americans to do the worst, despite perrenial rhetoric to the contrary. Hell, most everything great we built over there, from schools to dams, and of course the S. Koreans have the gall to ask for more after we were bombed thoroughly, for which they have been given. The North and South spit on us for our investments. Such great people. Half of us didn’t even want to Japanize them until one of their own assassinated the greatest opponent of annexation, Hirofumi Ito. Setup? Who knows.
Makes me wonder if they’ve heard of King Leopold. Might have turned out better if we took that extractive genocidal approach, instead of building up such traditionalist backwater that great Chin Dynasty didn’t care much for. Yeah, probably should have left them the hell alone to develop themselves from the absolutist feudal state that suppressed the Korean native language and left the people in squalor for centuries.
I hope Abe just breaks the mold and understand that there is a strategic gain by taking in Kim before the US or South does, and especially away from China. Friggin whole point of the war with Czarist Russia….
Not knowing what is in Trump’s heart, I think it is possible he was sabotaged by the neocon extremists he stupidly appointed – Bolton and Pompeo. Trump, I think, thought he could get something for his legacy (why else would he fly to Hanoi to come away with nothing?), but he is no match for the permanent government – the deeply entrenched Deep State.
The war mongering U.S. should come as no surprise to anyone who realizes that the U.S. government is controlled lock stock and gun barrel by the Zionists who have kept Americans in perpetual war since the Zionists took over the U.S. gov in 1913 via their privately owned FED and IRS and then came the perpetual wars for perpetual profit for the Zionist banking kabal and the Zionist controlled MIC.
Remember before the USA, was the Roman Holy Empire, then the Dutch, then the British Colonial Empire (made up of colonies privately owned by a few Economic Zionist) for nearly ever the Economic Zionist ketp the British and the French at war..with Germany, Russia.. and others in between, before oil, it was extract everything colonialism( goods in far away colonies were extracted or produced by slaves and transported to an area where benefit of trade was directed to the EZ. Shipping required a navy, Britain had the best, and The Indies companies were great trader companies.
Germany challenged that Navy that protected the trade the EZ were interested in (British, French ,and colonial American now USA) and worse Germany challenged or was in strong competition with Economic Zionism for access to the Ottoman Oil …Monopoly control over everyone and everything explains Economic Zionism… .EZ takes control of governments and it influences many more… destroying Germany, weaponizing Jewish immigration and eliminating the Ottoman empire to get at the Arab oil is a recent history of Economic Zionism. EZ gave birth to a military establishment in the old Ottoman Empire (Syria, Palestine, Saudia Arabia, Persia(Iran)) which is now called Israel. Israel is a globally produced product of Economic Zionism (EZ), it is the Middle East Center of take the oil (means also to control the population dynamics and to privatize and own the oil rich lands) from the Arab homeland. Globalism suggest trade in a shared world, Economic Zionism suggest a monopoly on world trade. I remind that EC is transparent to race, religion, and many ideologies; EC is a system of economics that sucks into its control everything.
According to General Curtis LeMay, the US, the most peace loving country in the history of the world, destroyed every building in North Korea and many in South Korea and killed over one third of its population. Not satisfied with that act of peacefulness, the US went to Viet Nam and killed over 3 million threats to the USA, ending those threats forever. Deep State Trump was appointed to spend trillions protecting Japan and South Korea from tiny North Korea. The taxpayers close their eyes to reality and follow their leaders, spending 90% of their taxes on war and “homeland defense,” while the poor suffer so that rich can profit.
North Korea never has attacked another country, yet the UN sanctions it repeatedly. The US goes around the world destroying countries for profit and no one dares sanction them lest they become next. The American voting class has slaughtered more innocent people than all the terrorists in the history of the world combined. Voter = Baby Killer.
IOW, whatever orange clown does (or fails to do), we can always rest assured that he’s not responsible. It’s always somebody else’s fault.
Let’s remember (recall the Olympics) that Kim and his inner circle have 100 personal cheerleaders. Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo know this, and further, they have zero personal cheerleaders. I can’t prove it, but I think this is a big factor in the Trump team’s policy. Probably on a subconscious level. High school is never over.
The key
to liberating we goyim from Zionist control is to eliminate the Zionist privately owned and UNCONSTITUTIONAL FED and IRS that creates money out of thin air and creates debt for every dollar created and then taxes any gains on this ether created money all for the benefit of the Zionist banking kabal and to go back to having the U.S. gov issue the currency as it was prior to 1913.
Every country in the world is under Zionist control and the few that were not were destroyed like Libya and Iraq and Syria. As Nathan Rothschild infamously said, I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England for the man who controls the currency controls the British Empire and I am that man!
The Zionists also control the central bank of central banks, the BIS in Basel Switzerland and of course the IMF, the WORLD BANK and all off shoots of the same.
By the way we are close to being under a communist gov , any doubters can read the 1o planks of the communist manifesto!
America is a Zionist plantation and we goyim are slaves on this plantation!
I am basing my speculation on Kim’s demeanor – when he first got off that train, he was not happy – he looked like someone with an unwelcome task to do. In the Singapore meeting with Trump, there was a chemistry, he displayed a nice smile – this time the smile was not there from the start – he looked pretty glum until Trump left.
I think he came to Vietnam knowing that there was going to be NO peace deal.
It would be strange if the N Korea MIC just rolled over and said “Yay Peace – we give up power.” That would be a first.
Hmm — when Kim took power, did he murder military leaders or relatives?
(Of course, you are 100% correct about Trump’s US JMIC. In this case, peace with N Korea would be a help to them.)
Think Peace — Art
Okay so lets get down to facts : We, the non-communists, and you the communists, are enemies and all of the insults and downright lies that you can come up with, all of the newspeak in typical commie fashion, none of it will alter the fact that we are mortal enemies.
So now it is just a matter of time until this confrontation comes to a head, and then we will see who is the most resourceful, courageous and : tough. I’ll give you a clue : It won’t be you commies as you were always cowards and freaks.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet and pro jazz artist.
I too am very pleased to see the return of Mike W. I remember he was always wary of Trump and he has been proved to be correct.
” More and more countries are starting to realize that the US is the main enemy of world peace”
Bullshit, fact is more and more corrupt, socialististic european countries, run by a class of grifters, non-plus ultra, are beginning to realize that their tax-bled citizens are waking up to the cold hard fact that they are not benefactors of the system, rather they are the assembly-line tax-slaves who enable the horribly over-paid politicos to wallow in their luxury, which they, the politicos are now terrified of the movement DT has kicked off which will eventually run them all out on a rail, this generating their rabid hatdred for him, after their love affair with the BC/HC/BO cabal.
In Germany, the altruistic gov takes the first six months of every poor stiff’s pay, before he can keep anything.
AJM
Just leadership or, perhaps, something more? Some new ways, new directions, for example?
Or, what’s the plan for the coming election? What, in your opinion, people who voted for Trump will do?
1. Vote, again, for Trump.
2. Vote for some other Republican.
3. Vote for some Democrat.
4. Don’t vote at all.
Let’s say Trump wins again, keeps doing what he’s bee doing so far….what would his “base” do next election?
1. Vote for some other Republican.
2. Vote for some Democrat.
3. Don’t vote at all.
Just curious about options and possibilities.
This has to be the tipping point of lunancy published on this site.
Has the author read any North Korean escape reports? Even one? Wondered why North Koreans who do escape are 5 inches shorter than SK on average?
He is the engineer of mass starvation.
If people don’t clap and cry hysterically enough when they’ve seen his picture or see him in person, they are executed.
He murdered his own brother with a nerve agent that causes an excruciating death.
He is running the largest slave labor camp in the world masquerading as a country.
His “propaganda” songs and tv shows state that his father made the earth, and the family dynasty descended from the thunder and mountains.
He is an obese greedy repellent megalomaniac that begs for a slow torturous death.
The author is either insane or intentionally duplicitous, to the point of criminality.
No serious mind- even one with tinges of common sense- would extol the honor of this murderous critter.
Trump didn’t even expect to win according to his narrative but, I’m not so sure. One can never be sure about people running for President or any other “elected” office for that matter. We all vote and the only evidence that we obtain and with which we base our voting decisions is probably inaccurate…it’s whatever they or their opponents disseminate to the public. How factual the is evidence, ever?
Every four years the UniParty puts up two candidates that don’t have a mind of their own. They’re influenced by their donors and their “Party.”
IMO, they’re either subjects of the Establishment or openly treated with disdain by the Establishment. Trump was cut off by both “Parties” leaving him to fend for himself regarding a Transition Team and a Cabinet with all of his opposition constantly attempting to infiltrate and sabotage. And, all of the while, the MSM (to this day) have framed the narrative for public consumption that Trump is deranged, incompetent, misogynistic, racist, blah, blah, blah.
All of his opposition have been successful in their efforts and Trump keeps tooting his own horn since their would be a huge vacuum if he didn’t.
Chalk up another laughable (although I wish he wasn’t) Executive and add him to the list of other failures. We all expect too much of our government because they haven’t been our government for all of modern-day history.
This is all proof to me that we really live with a facade of a Democratic Republic. No one represents “We, the People” anymore and they haven’t for generations. Until this generation, at least we had a semblance of liberties and freedoms. This group in D.C. has always done more tearing down of the old-school traditions and laws of the U.S. and replaced them with more authority for them and less authority for us.
Now, I just want to be left alone with the realization that America will never be what the majority of Americans really want because it’s never even discussed.
Thanks for a laugh. This is funnier than the Three stooges or any stand-up comedy.
So, who destroyed >80% of Hitler’s army? How come German army lost more soldiers trying to capture “Pavlov’s house” in Stalingrad than capturing the whole France? Who pulverized Japanese Army at lake Khasan in 1938, at Khalkhin Gol in 1939, and in Manchuria in 1945? On the other hand, who were the heroes running from Vietnam with their tails between their legs? When these heroes were engaged in rooftop evacuation, who were they running from? Who are the heroes hiding with all their sophisticated and ridiculously expensive toys behind the walls of their heavily fortified bases in Afghanistan from savages armed with nothing more than automatic rifles? Who were the heroic military advisors that ran so fast from Georgia in 2008 towards Azerbaijan border that Russian Army did not even encounter any of them? A lot of Georgian chickens were heroically run over in the process.
I can continue in this vein, but what’s the point? Any reasonably intelligent person would get the drift, whereas people lacking intelligence are hopeless, anyway.
You’re correct and the same applies to this country with regard to what is said and what is really intended. We have a better life than most other countries but, not all. We get a constant spoon-feed of the propaganda about how free we are and it tastes so good.
” So who destroyed 80% of Hitler’s army?
The “heroic” Russians would have not have “destroyed” anything without the millions of tons of American war supplies, weaponry, vehicles, planes, ammunition, foodstuffs, supplied to them by through the American lend-lease program, period.
My own dear mother having been one of the famed “Rosies” working around the clock in war plants. My mom was assembling “bazookas”, in a Detroit plant, for delivery to the Russians, and she could recall Russian officers being escorted through the factory on various occasions.
Look you leftist folks are marked by your psychopathic propensity to glorify and romanticize the Russians, and you twist and distort any and all facts to get your sick ” I hate America and communism is better” point across.
As for the Viet Nam issue : you have no fricking clue as to what you are blathering about, you whole driving force being your hate for the US.
AJM
Is he though?
I know he’s not generally liked on UR but, as far as I can tell, he does have personal integrity. That I believe still counts for something. By contrast, as much as I used to be a fanboy of the Donald, personal integrity has probably never been his strong point.
Apparently, the Trump Admin is now in the business of “decriminalizing” homosexuality worldwide. Is this true? Does anyone know for sure? If true, then Trump is the “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
Maybe the Trump train should derail and VP Pence take over.
Could a Pence Admin be any worse?
Form homogeneous unofficial nations within nations where we can locally have some control over a few things that affect us – us, not the whole damn world. And these potential communities should be self-supporting, tight-lipped, and off the radar.
You are right.
I used to read Stephen King books. Then a friend alerted me to his ravings on Twitter. He recently wrote: Trump is a dictator.
Can you image what would happen to a NK Michael Cohen and all his subsequent generations if he called Fat Kim a liar and a con man… in any forum?
The punishments would make the ravings of Revalations a Dr. Seus book.
A NK Kathy Griffin holding up a Kim head on social media?
Trump doesn’t even have the power of a mayor. Trump has no power. None. He can’t even put the screws to pathetic Cohen.
And- he apparently does not even have the street smarts we hoped. There are men in Brighton Beach who would have neutralized Cohen for free.
This gives me no pleasure- that he has failed. He needs to kick idiotic Jared and Ivanka to the curb and go crazy.
Release classified info- all of it that embarrasses any politician, right up to national security , indict the Clintons and their acolytes , legalize all drugs and use the proceeds to build the wall to stop ALL immigration.
Yes- illegal immigrants are an emergency if I have to pay one dollar to their entitled smug faces.
Trump did not think he would win- watch the election night. But now that he has- he needs to go buck hog wild.
Obama had an eight year fawning hand job. No President has been treated with such open ridicule and contempt as Trump.
They want dictator? By God I’d give it to them in spades.
Sounds as a plan.
My take: it can’t work. Especially the second sentence.
I could work before radio, perhaps even telegraph and train. Cancel that. Never worked.
Several times it started well and finished really badly. Doesn’t even matter, for all practical purposes.
I guess you could be on the right track, though, by the first two words of your post. Sort of..start from there and build an idea on it. Won’t be easy building that idea and, much harder, realizing it on the ground.
Well, there are always other options: voting into Brave New World, or worse.
Yes yankee , the world would not exist without the yankee ” help ” . The cookies of Nuland , the ” humanitarian” weapons , excuse me , I mean aid , to Venezuela …. so many ” humanitarian ” bombing to civilians , like in Corea , Germany , Vietnam ….
You yankees came from protestant England and northern Europe . The catholic Spanish colonized the south of the USA , the indians were already there before we europeans arrived . Europeans from all over Europe made the USA . you yankee owe more , much much more , to all Europe , Russia included , that Europe owes to the USA , who the hell you think you are , rootless arrogant yankees , people without history !
There is nothing wrong with the US and the people who live here. There is everything wrong with the ruling elites.
As to WWII data, I’ll stick strictly to the info available in English.
By the end of June 1944 the United States had sent to the Soviets under lend-lease more than 11,000 planes; over 6,000 tanks and tank destroyers; and 300,000 trucks and other military vehicles (https://www.historians.org/about-aha-and-membership/aha-history-and-archives/gi-roundtable-series/pamphlets/em-13-how-shall-lend-lease-accounts-be-settled-(1945)/how-much-of-what-goods-have-we-sent-to-which-allies).
Sounds impressive, no?
But here are other pieces of info:
the Soviet Union spent $192 billion. The US lend-lease around $11 billion in supplies to the Soviet Union during the war (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_Union_in_World_War_II).
57,000 T-34s were in circulation by 1945 (https://www.militaryfactory.com/armor/detail.asp?armor_id=38#history)
The number of fighter plane IL2 produced – 36,183 (https://www.militaryfactory.com/aircraft/detail.asp?aircraft_id=134)
This was one of several major military aircraft used by the USSR in WWII. There were others:
La-5 – 9,920 produced (https://www.militaryfactory.com/aircraft/detail.asp?aircraft_id=554)
I’ll just stop here.
Sounds less impressive, no?
If you know something about Vietnam that others don’t, why don’t you educate us?
BTW, you studiously avoided the issue of Afghanistan now or Japan in WWII. One wonders why.
we are mortal enemies.”
Like the heathen and the Christians of Coretz or Columbus !!! Eternal enemy ??
Poe said and then God Glory and Gold followed . Mostly Gold though .
Authenticanna “Menstruating ” since 1973,
jacques sheete says: “Can you explain why, even after it’s been pointed out, people still have faith and hope?”
Well, at least part of my current theory is that people simply do not wish to take complete responsibility for their own lives and then have to make changes accordingly, the results of which they would then be personally responsible for if things then went wrong .
They perhaps instead convince themselves that it would be easier to make changes if someone [ usually the government], makes the changes for them instead, and if everything goes wrong [which it always will do once government gets involved], then the individual is somehow not then personally responsible [ even if they voted for the individual and the changes “promised”].
So its therefor easier for the average person to completely [and often times deliberately] ignore/avoid the issue of the total criminality of the people they wish to make changes “for the better”.
It seems to me that its all linked to deep-seated psychological issues, ultimately.
And as you no doubt well know, the psychological state we might label ” unfailing belief in the state” has mostly been induced via brainwashing, via the state tool laughingly labeled public “education”.
And so it goes….
Regards, onebornfree
After North Korea give up its nukes, expect another US invasion or proxy war
Art’s comments are ludicrous. Kim showed more cooperation than the idiot Trump. Kim has more to gain, he’s far younger while the old plug from NYC has little to live for. He’s a crook, a bum,has overstated his financial prowess and been totally obnoxious most of his life. I voted for him,the bum, but who else was there? Go ahead, Art, call Kim a dictator and insult him all you want. Trump won’t admit it but his neocon brewmasters run the show and he’s a mere puppet in their greasy hands.What a massive disappointment Trump has been.
“Washington’s moral superiority and divine right to rule the world”. What is this? It should be put in inverted commas. The U.S. if far away from what it alleges to be.
It’s just sarcasm.
I’m not doubting Pence’s personal integrity. In that department he is miles ahead of his boss.
However, I think it’s more likely that he may start a shooting war against Iran than might happen under the Trump Admin. Just a week or so ago in Poland he called upon the other nations in attendance to take a more hard line stance against Teheran, but didn’t find many takers. We know Pence is an Evangelical, but if he happens to be a supporter of John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel, then things could get a little dicey. Hagee has famously called for the bombing of Iran from his pulpit.
Trump has no ability to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide, thank god. Where did you get that idea from?
That is a big Jewish agenda.
You continue to ruin yourself spouting this stuff.
As to Russia’s part in WWll . All the stats and historians agree that the Red Army was the main engine of the Nazis destruction. Specifically when they rolled back Germany in its 1000 tanks to tanks battles at Kursk and siege on Stalingrad. 3/4’s of German loses during the war were to Russia.
Not to belittle we allies but the Eastern front that Russia fought was magnitudes more bloody and did more damage to the German army abilities than the allies Western offensive.
We, the US, lost just under 500,000 soldiers. Russia lost 11 million troops and 12 million civilians.
Journalist like Max Hastings in ‘Inferno’ and historian Timothy Snyder in “Bloodlands’ as well as every historian who has written on WWII and war records of the allies agree this.
So you need to quit insulting the Russian people.
And you can drop the Vietnam patriot act also. You sound like a phony. Why do I think that? Because I know a number of Vietnam vets , including my older brother, first in his class at Quantico, Marine Lt. ’66, three purple hearts, two Bronze Stars and one Silver Star and the scars to go with them. The ones who were in real combat don’t talk like that unless they are psychos or unless they spent their enlistment in an tent office and want to pretend they were heroes.
Your trash talk is an embarrassment to your betters who died in that war. …including one of my close friends, a helicopter pilot.
You’re a bit late, genius. Put down your horn and pick up book about the Commie, FDR, and study the Commies he surrounded himself with, who he allied himself with and whom he supported, and the anti-Commies he utterly destroyed along with his fathead dandy pal, Churchill.
The USA has been Commie ever since and that means the Commies, at least the mega rich ones, “won.”
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/02/a-nation-divided-against-itself-.html#disqus_thread
Comment section:
“The Greatest Constitutional Crisis Since the Civil War,” by Conrad Black: http://www.conradmblack.com/1449/the-greatest-constitutional-crisis-since?fbclid=IwAR2qWyKRRnX94rYAZ4xBeWE8yscLdMA8U-bWfPYirVfCXjFiigyUcf_nIM4
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/02/a-nation-divided-against-itself-.html#disqus_thread, Comment section:
Go ahead, Art, call Kim a dictator and insult him all you want.
Oh my — I did not call him a dictator – I said his MIC influenced him.
Think Peace — Art
Well, it appears to me that follyofwar has already come to such conclusions so both (s)he and the Europeans are beginning to realize the extent of our slavery as well as a major source of it (the warmongering USA). What’s your take on why so many other ‘Merkins are so slow on the uptake, and so sure that Netanyahoo’s catamite, Humpty tRumpty, is the Messiah?
Thanks for your fine reply. It reminded me of Kant’s answer, which I had forgotten so thanks for the reminder too.
Agree, I always enjoy Mike W. articles.
“I’m not doubting Pence’s personal integrity. … Just a week or so ago in Poland he called upon the other nations in attendance to take a more hard-line stance against Teheran… We know Pence is an Evangelical, but if he happens to be a supporter of John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel, then things could get a little dicey. Hagee has famously called for the bombing of Iran from his pulpit.”
— What exactly shows “integrity” of Pence who is in the service to Israel? https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/12/08/armageddon-pence-israel-and-the-evangelicals/ https://unitedwithisrael.org/watch-mike-pence-declares-that-america-stands-with-israel/
John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel is a front for Israel-firsters, which has nothing to do with the wellbeing of the US citizenry at large.
“Pastor John Hagee’s net worth is $5 million at present.” — Not bad for a preacher of Christ’s values.
Trump is powerless against the agents of war. $5 will get you $10 betting that Trump had no say in selecting Pompeo or Bolton. Trump is an empty vessel, a shell of a man. Is there a real man in the crowded field of presidential hopefuls? Not a one. The Bankers own the MIC, both houses and the media. Until we deal with them, everything else is just milk.
The Amish do varying degrees of it. Sharia neighborhoods in Europe where police fear to go are flawed examples. Yes, it would be daunting. But possible. Which is more than I can say for change through voting, which at this point in time seems easy but utterly fruitless for many of us.
Desert Fox thank you for pointing out the obvious. The force behind every Deep State, and all the wars, is the Central Banks. After 1913 it has been all down hill for the bankers. So to stop that run away train we have to turn back the clock, and literally end their blood lines.
Comment of the century. 5 stars for sure.
That one, sir, made my week.
Prost
Actually, all the “catholic Spanish” evacuated the Floridas after this territory was turned over to George III in accordance with the 1763 Treaty of Paris. Unlike the French subjects in Canada, their southern co-religionists would not accept rule by a Protestant heretic. Not a Spanish subject remained.
This narrative is straight out of the Neocon establishment and Washington Deep State. In other words, absolutely backwards and WRONG.
KJU is dying for a deal. He wants to denuke. But he can’t do that without establishing good-will with Washington and setting the foundations for peace.
I agree with the rest but not this.
China is forcing nothing. It has been NKorea’s desire and ambition all along to exchange its nuke program for a permanent peace treaty with Washington and to normalize relations. NKorea wants to develop economically.
The notion that “China is pulling the strings” coheres to the Washington establishment narrative that it is NKorea that is unwilling to pursue peace and negotiations. But everything that we know about NKorea and US over decades tell us that this is FALSE.
What?! There was no DPRK until Korea was severed in two by Washington. And there is no DPRK as we know it without the history of aggression and pressures from Washington.
Korea as part of the Japanese Imperial realm could never last. Koreans would never tolerate it.
Well Mr. Trump has taken the concept of “powerlessness” to a whole new level; why, he’s so utterly powerless he can’t even NOT do illegal, immoral, unconstitutional, self-destructive things.
And it’s not just “the Democrats” that are the problem; apparently even his own body parts treacherously defy him. And as if that’s not enough, his evil body adds insult to injury by making it seem like he’s actually enjoying himself doing “deep state” dirty work. Poor guy; it must be horrible being such a patriotic and selfless American hero trapped inside the body of a jew-controlled traitor.
Some people may feel awful when looking at those images of suffering victims of the A-bomb and they are right. But for each such photo, there are thousands of unsung untold images of suffering victims of atrocities and beastly acts at the hands of Japanese imperialism.
I think most Chinese don’t hold grudges of the past, but we are all sure that these two American bombs saved lives and cut short of suffering of many, many millions of people, including millions of Japanese people. And for that we remain all thankful for the wisdom and courage of dropping these two bombs. I think the Japanese got off too easy. I think Hirohito got off too easy.
The Japanese are different, they consider themselves “honorary White” despite an unnormal one. The Jap continuously deny about their inhuman atrocities, wrongful acts and invasion during the world wars. The Japanese PM Abe and many political figures there publicly regularly deny what the country had done in WWII. More importantly, his cabinet received overwhelming support from Japanese. This nation and many of its people were not only evil but has lost their conscience to enable them to be a normal person. Such nation and people are a real danger to other countries.
If your statement is true, there won’t be a soul in North Korea, would it?
This fact alone proves the Americans are worse than psychopathic war criminals, they are morally defunct evil war-mongers, they are not only bloodthirsty beasts they are also hypocrites, they want the victims to thank them for killing, bombing and raping them.
North Koreans and anyone else dealing with the US would be foolish to disarm and rely on US guarantees. Trump has unilaterally broken the deal with Iran. Before him the US assured the Soviets that NATO wouldn’t move eastwards. The US government like it’s propaganda arm commonly known as the msm has zero credibility and simply can’t be trusted.
The best thing for NK and anyone else on the US hitlist to do is hold tight and wait. The US is on course to implode in the near future judging by the circus that passes for politics in DC. America isn’t a serious country anymore despite it’s massive military. It’s government spends untold billions making it’s population functionally retarded and ignorant. The investment has largely paid off sadly.
Bravo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, ALL NK refugees had to move otherwise my statement makes no sense. Of course.
“This fact alone proves the Americans are worse than psychopathic war criminals, they are morally defunct evil war-mongers, they are not only bloodthirsty beasts they are also hypocrites, they want the victims to thank them for killing, bombing and raping them.”
Right. Americans should fight fairly by letting the enemy live to kill them when they reach them. Of course.
And all this time I thought the key to victory was making the enemy die for THEIR country.
And when PRC sent huge numbers of troops into Vietnam and got their asses kicked, did I hear about anyone complain about PRC having more firepower than the Viets?
Your anti-USA rhetoric is standard boilerplate.
said:
” How come German army lost more soldiers trying to capture “Pavlov’s house” in Stalingrad than capturing the whole France?”
Simple, the French surrendered and the Soviets did not.
But I do agree, the US should have stayed out of WWII Europe by not siding with the aggressors: UK, France, Poland, and Communist USSR.
Actually, long before the A-bombs, japan was calling for a conditional surrender, which was pretty much how it ended after the bombs.
I agree with the devastation we wrought on China, though I dispute some things as war propaganda. Just because it has been propounded for long, does not make true. This is why we are unrepentant about allegations. Call us evil for caring about what can be established as true, and rejecting what cannot.
– So Trump didn’t declare a Natl Emergency to get the wall. His admin. is not being sued for doing so?
– Yes, he said more immigration, of the legal variety, which I still disagree with, but he wants to stop the many, many times more illegal immigration. Again: declared a National Emergency.
– How is the TPP worse than NAFTA? Or don’t you really know?
– He cut taxes for everyone. However, Top 20% of Americans Pay 87% of Income Tax: https://www.wsj.com/articles/top-20-of-americans-will-pay-87-of-income-tax-1523007001
Almost 50% of workers pay NO fed. income taxes, but take lot’s of free stuff as if they do
– So Trump is responsible for judges that may or may not be appointed by ‘Democrats’? How does that work?
– I’ll take what I can get for now, the alternative was Hillary, and his 2020 opponents are Communists.
– Complete List of President Trump’s Accomplishments in the Two Years Since His Historic 2016 Election Win: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/here-it-is-complete-list-of-president-trumps-accomplishments-in-the-two-years-since-his-historic-2016-election-win/
– You have a rather serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, like this:
Indeed. Although Trump has been a genius at dismantling the dollar hegemony and pretenses to any kind of virtue to US action.
This is not a legitimate rhetorical technique. Mike Whitney should be dumped in favor of somebody from WSWS or the Black Agenda Report.
Numerous references to it from the NY times, Washington Post, loads of other publications. Google it and see for yourself.
Also referenced by Ramzpaul, video blogger here at Unz.
Now whether this is something aimed at Iran or not, couldn’t say. Apparently, some say Trump is not even aware of the whole story.
Regardless, if this worldwide homo-agenda is part of the Trump admin, then not only am I off his train, but the train can derail on top of it.
Florida is full of cubans , California , Nuevo Mexico , Texas , Arizona etc… are full of mexicans .
There are around 1000 military US bases around the world , time to go , you are not wanted anymore , yankee go home .
The world needs to ignore America the best it can. Start with Bolton Pompeo and disappointingly Trump
“The top priority was crushing the regime by any means possible and replacing it with a compliant stooge who would do Washington’s bidding. That’s the real objective.”
This is a defective analysis. The aim is not to replace the regime with a ‘more compliant’ or ‘democratic’ one, for that could lead to calls for Korean unification. The aim is to maintain a perpetual standoff between North and South. Consider these words by Brzezinski:
‘… the retention of the American presence in South Korea becomes especially important. Without it, it is difficult to envisage the American-Japanese defense arrangement continuing in its present form, for Japan would have to become militarily more self-sufficient. But any movement toward Korean reunification is likely to disturb the basis for the continued U.S. military presence in South Korea’ (The Grand Chessboard).