China and Russia: Whoopin' Uncle Sam at His Own Game

Your Geopolitical Quiz for the Day:
Two countries are embroiled in a ferocious rivalry. One country’s meteoric growth has put it on a path to become the world’s biggest economic superpower while the other country appears to be slipping into irreversible decline. Which country will lead the world into the future?
Country A builds factories and plants, it employs zillions of people who manufacture things, it launches massive infrastructure programs, paves millions of miles of highways and roads, opens new sea lanes, vastly expands its high-speed rail network, and pumps profits back into productive operations that turbo-charge its economy and bolster its stature among the nations of the world.
Country B has the finest military in the world, it has more than 800 bases scattered across the planet, and spends more on weapons systems and war-making than all the other nations combined. Country B has gutted its industrial core, hollowed out its factory base, allowed its vital infrastructure to crumble, outsourced millions of jobs, off-shored thousands of businesses, plunged the center of the country into permanent recession, delivered control of its economy to the Central Bank, and recycled 96 percent of its corporate and financial profits into a stock buyback scam that sucks critical capital out of the economy and into the pockets of corrupt Wall Street plutocrats whose voracious greed is pushing the world towards another catastrophic meltdown.
Which of these two countries is going to lead the world into the future? Which of these two countries offers a path to security and prosperity that doesn’t involve black sites, extraordinary rendition, extrajudicial assassinations, color-coded revolutions, waterboarding, strategic disinformation, false-flag provocations, regime change and perennial war?
China’s Belt and Road Initiative: A Tectonic Shift in the Geopolitical Balance of Power
Over the weekend, more than 5,000 delegates from across the world met in Beijing for The Second Belt and Road Forum For International Cooperation. The conference provided an opportunity for public and private investors to learn more about Xi Jinping’s “signature infrastructure project” that is reshaping trade relations across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa. According to journalist Pepe Escobar, “The BRI is now supported by no less than 126 states and territories, plus a host of international organizations” and will involve “six major connectivity corridors spanning Eurasia.” The massive development project is “one of the largest infrastructure and investment projects in history, ….including 65% of the world’s population and 40% of the global gross domestic product as of 2017.” (Wikipedia) The improvements to road, rail and sea routes will vastly increase connectivity, lower shipping costs, boost productivity, and enhance widespread prosperity. The BRI is China’s attempt to replace the crumbling post-WW2 “liberal” order with a system that respects the rights of sovereign nations, rejects unilateralism, and relies on market-based principles to effect a more equitable distribution of wealth. The Belt and Road Initiative is China’s blueprint for a New World Order. It is the face of 21st century capitalism.
The prestigious event in Beijing was barely covered by the western media which sees the project as a looming threat to US plans to pivot to Asia and become the dominant player in the most prosperous and populous region in the world. Growing international support for the Chinese roadmap suggests that Washington’s hegemonic ambitions are likely to be short-circuited by an aggressive development agenda that eclipses anything the US is currently doing or plans to do in the foreseeable future.
The Chinese plan will funnel trillions of dollars into state of the art transportation projects that draw the continents closer together in a webbing of high-speed rail and energy pipelines (Russia). Far-flung locations in Central Asia will be modernized while standards of living will steadily rise. By creating an integrated economic space, in which low tariffs and the free flow of capital help to promote investment, the BRI initiative will produce the world’s biggest free trade zone, a common market in which business is transacted in Chinese or EU currency. There will be no need to trade in USD’s despite the dollar’s historic role as the world’s reserve currency. The shift in currencies will inevitably increase the flow of dollars back to the United States increasing the already-ginormous $22 trillion dollar National Debt while precipitating an excruciating period of adjustment.
Chinese and Russian leaders are taking steps to “harmonize” their two economic initiatives, the Belt and Road and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This will be a challenging task as the expansion of infrastructure implies compatibility between leaders, mutual security guarantees, new rules and regulations for the common economic space, and supranational political structures to oversee trade, tariffs, foreign investment and immigration. Despite the hurtles, both Putin and Xi appear to be fully committed to their vision of economic integration which they see as based on the “unconditional adherence to the primacy of national sovereignty and the central role of the United Nations.”
It comes at no surprise that US powerbrokers see Putin’s plan as a significant threat to their regional ambitions, in fact, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton admitted as much in 2012 when she said, “It’s going to be called a customs union, it will be called the Eurasian Union and all of that, but let’s make no mistake about it. We know what the goal is and we are trying to figure out effective ways to slow down or prevent it.” Washington opposes any free trade project in which it is excluded or cannot control. Both the EEU and the BRI fall into that category.
The United States continues to demonize countries that simply want to use the market to improve the lives of their people and increase their prospects for prosperity. Washington’s hostile approach is both misguided and counterproductive. Competition should be seen as a way to improve productivity and lower costs, not as a threat to over-bloated, inefficient industries that have outlived their usefulness. Here’s an excerpt from an article that Putin wrote in 2011. It helps to show that Putin is not the scheming tyrant he is made out to be in the western media, but a free market capitalist who enthusiastically supports globalization:
“For the first time in the history of humanity, the world is becoming truly global, in both politics and economics. A central part of this globalization is the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific region as compared to the EuroAtlantic world in the global economy. Asia’s rise is lifting with it the economies of countries outside Asia that have managed to latch onto the “Asian economic engine”….The US has also effectively hitched itself to this “engine”, creating an economic and financial network with China and other countries in the region…
The “supercontinent” of Eurasia is home to two-thirds of the world’s population and produces over 60 percent of its economic output. Because of the dramatic opening of China and the former Soviet Union to the world, almost all the countries in Eurasia are becoming more economically, politically, and culturally interdependent. …
There is huge potential for development in infrastructure, in spite of some formidable bottlenecks. …A unified and homogeneous common power market stretching from Lisbon to Hanoi via Vladivostok is not necessary, because electric power markets do not function in that way. But the creation of infrastructure that could support a number of regional and sub-regional common markets would do much for the economic development of Greater Eurasia.” (Russian newspaper, Izvestia, 2011)
Keep in mind, the article was written back in 2011 long before Xi had even conjured up his grand pan-Asia infrastructure scheme. Putin was already a committed capitalist looking for ways to put the Soviet era behind him and skillfully use the markets to build his nation’s power and prosperity. Regrettably, he has been blocked at every turn. Washington does not want others to effectively use the markets. Washington wants to threaten, bully, sanction and harass its competitors so that outcomes can be controlled and more of the world’s wealth can be skimmed off the top by the noncompetitive, monopolistic corporate behemoths that diktat foreign policy to their political underlings (in congress and the White House) and who see rivals as blood enemies that must be ground into dust.
Is it any wonder why Russia and China have emerged as Washington’s biggest enemies? It has nothing to do with the fictitious claims of election meddling or so-called “hostile behavior” in the South China Sea. That’s nonsense. Washington is terrified that the Russo-Chinese economic integration plan will replace the US-dominated “liberal” world order, that cutting edge infrastructure will create an Asia-Europe super-continent that no longer trades in dollars or recirculates profits into US debt instruments. They are afraid that an expansive free trade zone that extends from Lisbon to Vladivostok will inevitably lead to new institutions for lending, oversight and governance. They are afraid that a revamped 21st century capitalism will result in more ferocious competition for their clunker corporations, less opportunity for unilateralism and meddling, and a rules-based system where the playing field is painstakingly kept level. That’s what scares Washington.
The Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union represent the changing of the guard. The US-backed ‘neoliberal’ model of globalisation is being rejected everywhere, from the streets of Paris, to Brexit, to the rise of right wings groups across Europe, to the unexpected election of Donald Trump in 2016. The Russo-Chinese model is built on a more solid, and less extractive, foundation. This new vision anticipates an interconnected multipolar world where the rules governing commerce are decided by the participants, where the rights of every state are respected equally, and where the new guarantors for regional security scrupulously keep the peace. It is this vision of ‘revitalized capitalism’ that Washington sees as its mortal enemy.
Remember when it used to be one belt, one road? That name was dropped and now there are 6 economic corridors. Typical government metastasizing, LOL. Or perhaps a testament to its popularity. Everyone wants in on it!
It will be interesting to see Putin’s plan of integrating the EAEU with the BRI. The EAEU currency is the ruble. How will that affect this?
” the BRI initiative will produce the world’s biggest free trade zone, a common market in which business is transacted in Chinese or EU currency. ”
I think it is an attempt by Russia to bring more to the table and become as less unequal power vs China in the BRI
The thing strategically left out is the autocratic, top-down rule in China & Russia, although the US is becoming more vulnerable to dictatorship, as the static wealth of the top 20% of dual-high-earner DNA dynasties is the only thing that matters in this Bought Off Republic.
If China is the future due to infrastructure spending, the US was the future just a few decades back, when IKE was building the mighty interstate system. The glorious future didn’t last that long. Any infrastructure spending today is likely to have limited economic impact since the Cheap Labor Lobby controls US politicians, and they’ll make sure they can use taxpayer dollars to hire noncitizens to perform the work—welfare-consuming noncitizens in many cases, like those sending $120 billion each year in unofficial foreign aid out of the USA in remittances.
It’s hard to build your own country’s economy when so many of the people who control the money are not committed to using it to benefit their own country’s citizens.
If China will lead the world in technology, Americans need to brace for a full loss of already compromised First and Fourth Amendment rights. A backtracking away from the basic political advances—the hard-won individual rights fostered by the Enlightement—is not progress, even if it comes in the form of a shiny, technologically savvy Trojan Horse that can do wondrous things, right down to invading every corner of private life.
If Russia and China join together, they will have the advantage of two countries with unifying homogeneity. Their mission will be less distracted by fractious infighting. They have far fewer warring racial and ethnic groups, trying to get an advantage via skin pigmentation hues and womb productivity. However womb prolific and however officially oppressed such groups are, they are less productive when skin-pigmentation privilege hustling is their focus.
Since American politicians on both sides are mostly interested in maintaining power and accessing the lucrative cash cow of government service, they are likely to stoke the flames of factionalism, thinking their fortunes are safer that way. In their dynastic scheming, the Establishment may have overestimated or underestimated the danger from any American Yellow Vests Movement, with the same inaccurate assessment of risk applied to the competition from Russia / China.
It is hard to predict, but since elites get more intellectual and bank-account traction from focusing on foreign policy and global maneuvering, chances are, they’re paying far more attention to any Russia / China alliance than to economic disgruntlement in the USA after 40 years of falling wages and rising rents.
Elites are strutting sure that American voters won’t put the mass-scale, undercounted unemployment of US citizens and the equally Yuge rates of underemployment First. A nagging fear that this risk might be more important than elites admit in all of their lying about the fake post-2008 economic recovery is why US leaders are whipping up their own infrastructure plan.
LOL. “…where the new guarantors of regional security scrupulously keep the peace…” You bet’cha. Ask Mongolia about Chinese scruples, ask any of the ‘Stans or Eastern Europe about Russian scruples. Just what any region needs, commerce controlled be ChiComms and Russian Mafia! LOL
It is impossible for the US to compete with Red China. Their workers make a pittance and there’s way too many of them willing to work long hours at hard, boring factory work. In the US. everyone wants to be a movie star. There is, however, a fly in the ointment, the US actually does have the strongest military in the world and I have little doubt it will be used if the petrodollar is threatened. Of course the Chicoms, and the Russians, are working to gain a military advantage, it’s just a matter of whether the US pushes a war before parity arrives. If the US doesn’t, it could suffer serious consequences.
Another excellent article by Mr Whitney, which shows that there is reason for hope and optimism.
Thank you for showing the light at the end of tunnel: the world is not as gloomy and desperate as Western oligarchy strives to make it.
Just visit the site neweasternoutlook.org to get a glimpse of what China and Russia are accomplishing without threat of sanctions or regime change. It’s not a coincidence that both are nations which don’t allow immigration, but protect their heritage. America is through, just look at Seattle, Chicago, Charlottesville, Detroit, etc.
Oh but it is, for them and that’s all they think matters.
They’re realizing that they’ll be amongst the ones who’ll be pressing their noses against the glass wall that they themselves are creating between the “West” and the world being created.
Their rather unimaginative efforts to stop it have been in vain, so they’re gloomy.
This article is over enthusiastic about China and Russia as usual. All you have to do is look at where China and Russia’s rich are moving to get a sense of what is really going on in these countries. As it turns out, their wealthiest citizens are busy decamping for the west, with the US being a top target along with Australia:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-30/worlds-wealthy-packing-and-moving-tensions-and-taxes-take-toll
Clearly they know where the future lies. Follow the money, not the government propaganda.
Who has the last laugh?
Just what we need, more rootless cosmopolitans in the US. And you can bet 100% of these 3rd world rich are corrupt to the core. America was sold out from within by the same class of treasonous globalist elites in our midst. We should be so lucky as China and Russia. We’d be much better off if the globalist rats running this country decamp for another. Bill Gates needs to move his whole family and his company to India or Africa instead of importing all of India to the US.
It’s not so much their rich that are moving, but their rich criminals. It’s a feature, not a bug.
Some flies in the ointment of this analysis: an islamized western europe in the grip of civil war and China’s naked aggression both toward its neighbors in southeast asia and the south china sea.
It’s whopping not whooping ffs
I asked an American fund manager who was pitching for business what BRI might lead to and were they interested it, and they rather casually brushed it off as a pipe-dream. Either they are blissfully unaware of the world across the waters, or they are supremely confident that the USA and its Trillion Dollar defence machine will sweep them from the seas (which is why there is a concerted effort to keep the “R” in BRI).
Actually it’s whupping. Whopping means big, as in whopping media lies. Whooping means making hollering loudly like the morons who get too worked up over sports and a whupping is what you get when you mess with the wrong people and end up on the ground pleading for the beating to stop.
“the US actually does have the strongest military in the world”
No. It doesn’t. Real life is different from television. America’s tanks are forty years old.
All that link tells us is where rich people have better opportunities, and none of it is surprising, or I should say, it’s typical. I personally live in the Far East, and I’m amongst many middle-class westerners who find better opportunities here, and it has everything to do with lower taxes, not necessarily higher wages.
If you’re going to slave for someone, try and keep as much as you can.
Too each his own dreams.
Western Civilization is committing suicide.
So the U.S. Navy Carrier Battle Groups now sailing aimlessly around the perimeter of Eurasia (and wasting taxpayer dollars) are going to blow up manufacturing facilities, pipelines, railway lines and ports because they make and transport stuff that people actually need and want?
Its already too late. The name of the game now is anti-aircraft missiles and anti-ship missiles. After those things have torn up both sides’s air and naval forces, it will be back to the grunts duking it out. No way US Army is gonna out infantry several hundred million Chinese and Russians.
Its either that or lots of nukes. No winners there either.
This ‘tectonic shift in the geopolitical balance of power’ is not unusual: new powers have always arisen seeking to replace the old. The incumbent as dominant nation strives to retain that position, as Hillary Clinton said of the Eurasian Economic Union, ‘we are trying to figure out effective ways to slow down or prevent it.’ The Pivot to Asia by the US has a similar objective. The problem is such processes inevitably lead to war, in the last century two global wars. The evidence suggests humanity is heading for another world war; in the nuclear age – nuclear war.
https://www.ghostsofhistory.wordpress.com/
Chinese manufacturing wages are converging with Portugal. It’s hard to keep up with the enormous progress in China.
Agree button already used.
Can you let people read my comment please. thanks The whole world will be fooled into worshiping the antichrist. Would you worship Obama? What about hillary? The Pope? No, i didnt think so. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyGNZ_AG2cM
Actually we’re being killed off by an alien, hostile tribe living among us.
I wouldn’t worry too much about the Chinese. Every Chinese aspires to get rich enough to send his offspring to the US to attend a Jew run college and get indoctrinated into accepting the Jew World Order. Eventually they’ll have an entire class of elites that are properly indoctrinated just like in the US.
Neither.
China can use the massive industrial base that was “donated” at gunpoint by the US taxpayer, among others, and enter its “Leave it to Beaver” Era. They can also leave an increasingly impotent and frustrated Uncle Sam to the dogs.
Joke (very un-PC) from a science fiction convention, USA, mid-1970s: India is a highly vulnerable country with at least two aggressive nations at her borders, why are they not being invaded?
Answer: Nobody wanted to invade India in the 70s. It really was a shithouse.
China will have a fistful of options even if the Silk Road Initiative is only partly successful. They can create internal prosperity simply by following the British-Western Europe-North American playbook in the years after WWII. A wealthy but disciplined middle class will grow in China, and they will not be fooled into any “free trade” give backs because there never was any actual free trade in the US-Chinese relationship.
China has many options and the United States has backed itself into some weird corner no sane nation would have done. Worse yet is that the American elite might as well be on Mars for as much as they care about the citizens that live in their borders.
Whoopin’ is the wrong word. It suggests Whooping it up, i.e., celebrating, cheering. He means Whuppin’, redneck-ese meaning whipping, beating.
Okay, whose military is stronger? Really? The Chicoms have only ever shot at unarmed students and Buddhist monks. The Russians talk a good game, but back down every time the US looks their way. Who else is there? Yes, real life is different than television, it’s also different than anti-US propaganda sites, too.As it stands right now, the US military is the strongest in the world, when you have a challenger, point it out, and we can all have fun showing how bad your sitcom is.
Maybe you’re right. There are many military strategists who disagree with yo, though.. I don’t think the Chicom infantry is that great a threat, they have to actually fight against someone other than unarmed students to prove how tough they are. Everyone gives them too much credit for the Korean War, in which they lost 400,000 men with almost 500,000 wounded and still failed to expel the Americans (who lost 54,000 men) from the peninsula.. Would the present day effeminate Chinese male be able to make the same sacrifice? I would never underestimate the Russians, however, they’ve proven themselves too many times throughout history. I do believe, however, that the Russians would rather not fight a war with the US and a conflict between the two nations is unnecessary.
“Actually we’re being killed off by an alien, hostile tribe living among us.”
In a talk last March, Martin Jacques’s opening words were,
“Ten years ago [i.e. 2009] we did not have a sense of imminence [about China’s rise]. We could see China rising but we didn’t see it, at that stage, as a great power. Ten years later, that situation is very different.”
The “alien, hostile tribe living among us,” whose operatives have distracted, depleted, and befuddled the American people — that hostile power began in 2002 to plan for the coming demise of USA and the rise of China. One of the first papers Israel’s Jewish People Policy Planning Institute (JPPPI) commissioned was Solomon Schlomo Wald’s study of possibilities for Jewish – Chinese relations.
http://jppi.org.il/uploads/China%20and%20the%20Jewish%20People.pdf
Wald’s study was updated in March, 2019.
Deliverables of The Second Belt and Road Forum For International Cooperation include:
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/t1658767.shtml
Other than General Electric’s co-investment interest in a water power project, USA played no role in the Second Belt Road Forum.
‘It is this vision of ‘revitalized capitalism’ that Washington sees as its mortal enemy.’
Thatcher: ‘there is only one economic system in the world, and that is capitalism. The difference lies in whether the capital is in the hands of the State or whether the greater part of it is in the hands of people outside of State control,’ ( House of Commons speech, 24 November, 1976).
Assume you are correct — the US military IS the strongest.
OK. But strength is relative. There is a difference between being stronger than Somalia/ Iraq & being stronger than China/Russia.
The difference in RISK between an Iraq Russia is order of magnitude greater.
And I wouldn’t get too comfortable around the idea that Russia-China will always “back down”….
NEITHER Russia nor China wants war. It’s bad for business. Only the US which always tries to get it’s thumb on the scales, is happy to resort to threats of war.
An organised criminal gang like the US is always ready to resort to threats & violence to get its way.
Well, maybe neither Russia nor China wants a war because they don’t think they could win one? Each nation will use whatever advantage it has over other nations to gain an advantage for its ruling elite. That’s always been the case, and always will be.
These “military strategists” do not seem to include the RAND corporation.
https://www.inquisitr.com/5338482/russia-china-u-s-world-war-iii-simulations/
https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-warship-range-could-be-decisive-in-battle-against-us-navy-2019-4
The goal of war is to achieve certain political objectives, in that sense, the Korean war succeeded in its goal. But moreover, not only is infantry of a more limited role in today’s battlefield, improvements in technology have lessened the gap and I think the appraisal of capability via effeminacy is questionable especially as the American fleet doesn’t seem to be able to stop colliding with threatening oil tankers.
David Ochmanek of the Rand Corporation wrote a report that called for higher spending and showed different scenarios that could result in an American loss against a combined Russian-Chinese force in a conventional war. When the balloon goes up, it’s never certain how a war will turn out, it is highly unlikely, however, that the US would restrict itself to using only conventional weapons if it was threatened with defeat. Mr Ochmanek also applauded moves by the Trump administration to expand US military spending. No one in the US MIC is ever going to say, “we’ve got them beat, start cutting spending.” At least I don’t think so. And I certainly don’t believe the new Chinese navy is any threat to the US Navy, who, with all its problems, still patrols the South China Sea with impunity.
If the Chinese believed at all in its military capability, it would have attacked Taiwan by now. Their fear of this small, well armed nation, shows the real strength of the Chinese military.
Both China and Russia don’t want confrontation with the US because they know that the US-Zionist axis is crazier than a shithouse rat and is going down fast. It’s better to wait and give the rat what it wants for now than risk useless wars that would destroy valuable infrastructure and lives while they (China and Russia) grow their economies, improve their infrastructure and wait while the US crumbles before their eyes. Time will be kind to China and Russia, not the US.
That’s just being silly.
Threatened with wipeout in Korea and defeat in Vietnam, neither time did the use of nuclear weaponry were seriously considered. Now, with credible retaliation, it is even less likely.
Nah. It has nothing to do with that.
China could take over Taiwan overnight and she still wouldn’t do so, because its pointless. War is an extension of politics and Taiwan is collapsing within a few decades, so going to war is really a meaningless cost.
You can believe what you wish, but while the training issues are very real, I tend to assent with the RAND Corporation’s assessment – which incidentally has changed through the years from “victory in all conditions” to “victory in local conditions” to “defeat in local conditions.”
The US was never threatened with “wipe out” in the Korean War, easily defeated the communist North Koreans and prevented the Chicoms from conquering the now prosperous South. If not for the feckless Truman, the Chicoms would have been defeated, the Nationalists would have been returned to power and tens of millions of Chinese would not have been tortured, imprisoned and murdered. The US defeated the North Vietnamese who came crawling to the negotiating table, begging for peace. It was only after the coup that removed Nixon and two years after US combat forces had left, that the North defeated the South. The US withdrew in 1973 and left a healthy South Vietnam. After communist supporting leftists gained control of the US Congress and refused to honor US treaty obligations to the South Vietnamese government, the South fell. The US was never in danger of defeat during the Vietnam conflict.
The Chicoms are afraid of the Republic of China and know there is a good chance they could be defeated in an attempted invasion. In the last 50 years, the Chicoms have only done well against unarmed students and Buddhist monks, the Taiwanese will shoot back and that’s what they fear.
You are certainly entitled to believe the opinion of Mr Ochmanek of the Rand Corporation, I’m not convinced.
That China and Russia are rising relative to the West is indisputable.
The question is, will this trend continue indefinitely?
The two questions are 1) will these rising powers lose inner momentum 2) will the West reinvent itself and gain fresh energy.
After all, the one sure thing in history is that it is cyclical.
I suppose the real question is Western decline a “trough” or is it the kind of “grand decline” that spells the final demise of civilizations.
Many seem convinced of the latter, but that seems to me more a case of reading one’s wishes into events. Mini-declines, periods of lag and diminished vitality followed by a fresh wind, are common historical patterns.
And China itself supplies a good example of a crushing setback lasting more than a century being finally redeemed in our times.
I don’t understand people who see a trend and expect it to continue indefinitely. Although this seems to be a common human failing. Japan’s rise occasioned similar breathless prognostications.
My own sense is that China and Russia’s rise is relative to the West’s decline – in themselves, they do not represent a spectacular advance in human civilization. Just a restructuring of political and economic power.
And those expecting major scientific contributions from China will be sorely disappointed. There is no evidence of this happening, and there has been no lack of opportunity.
Partially, the whole world is experiencing scientific stagnation, and China is no exception.
Moreover, only two periods in history made explosive scientific contributions, dramatically breaking with the more typical pattern of incremental advances. And these were ancient Greece and modern Europe, particularly northern Europe, which was partly modeled on ancient Greece.
The more common pattern in history is for incremental advance, and I expect we might be seeing that from China. Particularly as China, unlike modern Europe, has not patterned itself after ancient Greece, being itself an ancient civilization, and thus seems to have chosen the more common pattern of incremental advance. And wisely – as the Greek model is risky and seems to end with dramatic collapse.
Right, it’s important to realize Vietnam was a U.S. military victory and political defeat (almost entirely caused by political loss of will).
Vietnam was undoubtedly a defeat for the US, but it’s important to understand exactly in what way. Militarily it was a victory, but growing social division and cultural shifts in the US caused a loss of political will.
Its also important to grasp US aims, which were extraordinarily ambitious and perhaps historically unprecedented – it was not a mere war of conquest or exterminstion, or a punitive raid, or of plunder and enslavement. Any of those goals were easily obtainable.
It was an attempt to bludgeon the Vietnamese into voluntarily reinventing their culture and society in the image of America. To become clones of America.
All the Vietnamese had to do was resist – which to their immense credit, they did. HCM understood this well – he admitted America would crush the Vietnamese militarily but still fail to achieve their quixotic aims.
The truly extraordinary thing is that America practically succeeded in this insane goal – HCM himself admitted they were just about broken, and were surprised by the American loss of will.
As for the Korean War, the one major military success the Chinese had was obtained by massive human wave charges and came at appalling cost in casualties – and this superhuman sacrifice only succeeded in creating a stalemate.
To be sure, this was an impressive exhibition of the traditional Chinese capacity for immense human sacrifice and stubbornness – and that is perhaps their true edge, not military capability.
Under the general labels defeat or victory, an infinitely more fascinating story lies if you are prepared to descend to the level of concrete, granular detail.
In the backwoods of the Milky Way Galaxy, geopolitics on planet Earth continues to play out like some shallow Game of Thrones screenplay – just another dull, pointless, blood soaked script that’s been hacked out by a cabal of busybody rich kids, with just way too much time on their hands.
Can’t way for Mother Earth to rip mankind a new one, and humble the hell out of humanity.
Are you an anglo? Because that’s the most anglo-ey train of thought if there ever was one. Not everybody in the world sees conflict as an opportunity to show off your dominance. Some people want to be left in peace, others to trade.
2700 years of Abrahamism, with its one and only pearl of wisdom, “forgiveness” – sadly lost in humanity’s quagmire of arrogance and ignorance.
I was in the U.S. military for fourteen years, and I can state confidently that it is not the “finest military in the world” – just the most expensive.
Agree. US no match for Russia.
Russians might however die laughing at transgender US soldiers.
Russia has been dictated by the US a federal “constitution” in 1990. The powerful governors of the Oblast regions are hard to control by Moscow. Russia is big, far and wide, and Moscow far away from a town in Siberia. Russia is ruled by factions, one being former KGB people and military around Shoigu, who are pissed with Putin’s cuddling of criminals. They have still open bills with the Jews for Soviet savagery and theft, ie revenge for 1990 humiliations and looting.
You probably have more freedom in Siberia than anywhere in US empire, which tyrannizes the people with contract offers and racketeering.
China is ruled by family clans and associated communist functionaries, who divided up the entire Chinese industry and business. Uncle Feng is chief finance dude, his sons get Telecom, energy business, and his niece the control over agriculture.
How is the US becoming vulnerable to dictatorship, if the US is a democracy like Russia and China? The only difference is, the US oligarchs are predominantly Jews. The republic USA was usurped in 1871 by US inc democracy, the District of Columbia Act. You lost your country in 1871, and 1913 FED cemented the loss.
@Mr Whitney
Country B has the biggest military in the world that is incapable to fight a serious war against a well armed opponent, it has more than 800 occupation bases scattered across the planet and is spread thin, and spends more on weapons systems that don’t work and conflict-making than all the other nations combined. It’s juggernaut navy surface fleet is obsolete, the ground forces lack spare parts, are generally dysfunctional, and regularly lose tank war games against its vassals, to the vassal’s joy.
Slightly corrected.
It is the US that could neither fight nor win a war against Russia, China, and even Iran.
A war against Russia or China could not be won by US with conventional weapons, mission impossible. The US would get spanked and slapped, but the imperial hubris in the Washington swamp makes it so dangerous.
A cost effective conventional war it would be for Russia or China, fire a few hypersonic cheap missiles, and sink billions of dollars with the US major surface ships.
Mike’s nice sounding story about how China and Russia will do all that together is fantasy.
When the Crooks can’t get their hooks on enough loot, they might start using… WMD’s, that’s what they’re for!
Should be a piece of cake, whuppin’ those two Stone Age, chicken-shit nations. First, we paralyze ’em with fear by gathering a Coalition of Unicorns and announcing on Facebook the launch of Operation Brown-Eyed Girl. Then we storm the beaches of Kamchatka with the Trannyrines (motto: “whimper sigh”) and obliterate their infrastructures with the Gay Force flying the mighty FU-35. Next, our invincible army of SJWs (motto: “we put the infant in infantry”) will have ’em surrendering faster than you can say “sacre bleu.” Meanwhile, our fearsome European allies, the toughest bastards this side of your local Starbucks, will latte their way to the Urals without missing an episode of Downtown Abbey. Not to be outdone, the Rabid Rabbis will overrun the Gaza Strip while the soft underbelly of Central Asia is conquered by a whirlwind of Saudis unleashing their infamous “decapitaton” maneuver. Like I said, piece of cake.
What does “Strongest” mean” ? To the USA it means the biggest hitting power. in reality when it comes to conflict it is the one who is left standing. I have always argued that it matters far less what you can dish out, compared to what you can absorb and still keep fighting. The USA has what is known in street fighting as a “Glass Jaw” they break easily. Bunch of faggots put in other words. Just try and imagine any city in the USA, let alone its capital withstanding a 2 years long siege and assault. Weeks would be a long time for these Hollywood wired dweebs.
Aaron it is more important to realise that Vietnam was a dead loss for the USA in every sense, than trying like a bunch of bad losers to re-write history. The USA has by FAR the greatest military on earth, yet son, despite the fact the CIA can execute American presidents and get away with it even decades later, and despite their desperation to win to the extent they tortured more and worse than anybody, as well as used the most money, the USA lost in Vietnam and had to run away with their soiled tails between their legs. EVERYONE knows this you dipstick, so stop soiling yourself pretending otherwise. Let’s put it in perspective yankee doodle wanker.
The USA LOST in Vietnam.
The USA has lost its shirt since.
The USA is a dying shithole.
Thankyou Aaron now ride off into the sunset like a typical pretender you hack job fake arse man.
Which is why the Chinese have bought into Hollywood in a big way. As the U.S. film industry is a major form of propagating U.S.culture to U.S. audiences. How much influence do you think these new Chinese shareholders will have on subtly changing the narrative and content of films made in Hollywood? It will be slow, it will be unobserved by most, it will be radical but it will happen. Who then will be indoctrinating who?
Or rather the (tiny and unrepresentative) Zio-Glob elite has backed itself into some weird corner.
The most weird thing, among others, is that they’re going to have to use Anglos (people they hate) to fight Russia and China. We know that US soldiers only do it for the money and perks, but smashing up Iraq and Libya is one thing (relatively safe), while intercontinental war with Russia/China is quite another (life threatening).
The military would be better served tossing out the Zio-Globs, and simply awarding themselves a big pay rise.
Wow! I didn’t see this coming… If true, Belarus hasn’t been paying attention to what has happened to America’s “friends” in the recent past.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-putins-lukashenko/5676466
Hmm and the U.S. has the biggest military,wonderful I’m sure,meanwhile 30% of the American children live in poverty,30% of American children go to bed hungry at night,hundreds of thousands if not a million or two live in homeless camps or on the streets,health care is dropping compared to other nations and real education is no better.One last hurruh for the military lol ain’t it wonderful.!!!!
Indeed and propaganda works both ways,we have been subjected to endless propaganda for years as having the biggest and brightest, and yet that very same awesome military hasen’t won a war since 1945.!!
Shouldn’t it be “whipping’”? I know in the South it’s pronounced “whooping’”.
Old news.oil to follow.then vodka pipeline.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/business/2019/feb/25/nord-stream-2-russian-gas-pipeline-likely-to-go-ahead-after-eu-deal
Can someone who understands these things please explain to me how repatriating US dollars results in increased national debt? It seems counterintuitive and I can’t wrap my head around it.
The fact is that China was made by the USA, in the 1970s David Rockefeller sent his batman Kissinger over to open up China to get access to their slave labor and this led to almost every company of any consequence setting up shop in China and thus began Chinas rise on the back of the America worker and the loss of Americas jobs, and all of this led by the NWO elites.
The talk of a war with Russia and China is all bullshit to keep the wheels greased on the MIC!
This “one last hurrah” is no joke. Doubtless everything said by Whitney is known by the CIA and other deep state actors. Are Bolton, Pompeo, Pence, and the usual suspects preparing for one last hurrah, with a vicious bombardment of Iran, (after the Mossad/CIA pulls off another false flag of course), before their confused nominal boss loses the 2020 election? Wouldn’t it be interesting to obtain a transcript of what Trump and Putin discussed during their hour long talk?
With dickhead like Rich, who needs the Jews, never mind the MIC ?
http://www.antiwar.com/szamuely/sz032900.html
Americans, like Rich perhaps, only think that they are exceptional and their country is so great because war has not visited its shores. The USSR lost 25 million men in WWII yet still defeated the Germans. How many are the US willing to lose before it surrenders? Clueless Americans, millions morbidly obese as they ride shopping carts thru Walmart, need a very large dose of humility.
US is wrong and it doesn’t make Russia or China right .
But that has been the pattern in human history – declining power loses the capacity to change adjust question or realign , emerging power sees gain in all of those , sees improvement of the situation and at worst sees the continuity of the status quo .
Just to give one example —
America can win Afghanistan but will the pay to get it done be acceptable. Media will ask for revenge instead of strategy if one US soldier dies . Politician will make it an election issue . Hate crime and the encouragement of the hate crime will increase .
—. Democracy as we know it is western product . But why should the wanna be world leaders will be reined by it or be afraid or follower of it when the evidences are in plenty to prove that this veneer of democracy never even took root in western countries . In time of crisis or for expediency, the norms have been broken too many times .
Other countries see that and reorient their antenna for course of action accordingly .
And ask the venezuelans , the mexicans , the cubans , argentinians , europeans , iranians , sirians etc…. about yankee scruples …… lol
Do tell how many countries Russia and/or China has invaded or bombed?
Unlikely to happen, but, in case of war with Russia, any US city or US military installation could be annihilated. Interception of advanced missiles is not possible with current US/NATO technology used.
wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3M22_Zircon
Yeah wiki, let alone, these missiles use plasma stealth, which makes them almost impossible to detect.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kh-47M2_Kinzhal
A report on a US defense briefing stated, that in case of war, the US homeland is utterly defenseless, but hey good news, the general responded, the US would still have second strike capability, because of some submarines left.
Pretty frightening, how deluded and far removed from reality the swamp in Washington is.
The naval powers US and UK are losing dramatically military influence against the land powers of Eurasia, who naturally don’t need such big naval power to trade in the Eurasian landmass.
Nosey…that piece of hogwash is by Andrew Korybko…a retarded clown…
The fact is that Lukashenko has been pushing for faster integration with Russia…
So the Chinese and Russian rich moving to a country where the rich capture all the economic gains is proof that a broad based economic expansion in Russia and China won’t happen?
I see,
Look both the New Silk Road and Belt and Road Initiatives come forth as strategic design proposed by Lyndon H. LaRouche, to which LaRouche would identify Abraham Lincoln and the Hamiltonian American System of Economics forces as the modern heirs to what is a longer quest by humanist forces against the “high seas” British/Venitian means of colonialist empires.
America should be joining in to the New Silk Road and Belt and Road Initiatives for America’n and world survival and it is precisely these initiatives by LaRouche which is why the financial oligarchy and its deep state goons have gone after Trump, in order to stop such a strategic bridging of the three world superpowers.
Here is the Silk Road Lady (Helga Zepp-LaRouche) with good news on the New Paradigm!
https://larouchepac.com/20190505/zepp-larouche-be-optimistic-trump-putin-call-advances-new-paradigm
“Military service” is military welfare for marginally employable whites.
Very interesting your comment , given that that you have served fot 14 years , can you elaborate ?
During the discussion prior to the U.S. missile strike against Syria in April 2017 I was surprised to watch a show where a former Israeli Air Force officer was saying that the U.S. had better be extremely careful in its operation not to strike any Russia military positions. That to do so could result in a conventional conflict and the Russian military would have every U.S. Navy ship on the bottom of the Mediterranean in 30 minutes. Not sure if this was just talk but it challenged my unquestioning belief that the U.S. military was omnipotent. This book (link below) is also challenging my assumptions and I’m currently listening to it on Audible. Martyanov has posted stuff on Unz.
This is a very informative piece! As a Brazilian, I see with concern my country’s current situation. Of course, many on this site would say I deserve every bit of what is happening here, since I voted for the current pro-US president. The fact is, our previous leftist administrations weren’t so good either. As the common people in the street say here, the voter is constantly placed in an aporic dilemma. Actually, this comment isn’t very good or relevant. Seeing as my last comment on a Whitney piece was apparently rejected for publication, I am curious to see what will become of this one. That one may have been ditched for containing an Italian expression (“se non è vero, è ben trovato”) and nothing but. The author is perhaps a fanatical monolinguist.
Meanwhile in China, Muslims pray for the return of Genghis Khan.
“First Detention, Now Demolition: China Remakes Its Muslim Region.”
Would like to know why you think Taiwan is collapsing. From a visitor’s perspective the country seems to be doing fine. Are you referring to their low birthrate, i.e. demographic collapse?
“Democracy” has a chance of working only when a country achieves a certain level of economic development.
Look at India vs. China/S. Korea/Taiwan/Singapore.
Are you talking about the USSR? It had been disbanded s0me 30 years ago. As for “Russian Mafia,” you need to check the predominant ethnicity of this mafia’s members.
You have not suggested any solution that rivals the ongoing eurasian project, as if you are satisfied with the current regime of the so-called ZUSA.
Tanks?
Modern warfare still requires tanks?
Tanks and the ultimate waste, aircraft carriers, are sitting ducks.
Mother Nature decides to deal a geopolitical wildcard.
Breaking News: “North Korea Gripped by Famine.”
Those slow & highly vulnerable “U.S. Navy Carrier Battle Groups” wouldn’t last very long if the Chinese, Russians, or even the Iranians decide to unleash a few anti-ship missiles.
Talk about sitting ducks, those carrier groups are exactly that.
Six million Muslims in Xinjiang are being turned into Chinese lampshades as we speak. Oy Gevalt!
I think what he’s saying is that those excess dollars in circulation [due to use of dollar as a universal settlement currency] will cause big problems…
This seems certainly self evident…setting in motion any number of detrimental effects…for instance more dollars in the home money supply will cause inflation…inflation will mean the Fed will raise interest rates…this will raise the cost of servicing the national debt…
Higher interest also means lower bond prices…a meltdown in the bond market could topple the whole house of cards…
In short, the demise of the petrodollar will mean the end of the dollar reserve currency…which allows the US to paper over its unsustainable system by printing dollars…
hey dickhead,
Do you have any independent thought other than copy and past videos made by the usual suspects.?
In a previous thread on Boeing 747 Max disaster,
I challenged your crazy insinuation of Chinese FF.
YOur stupid answer,
Yet your insane speculation is based on… wait a min., usg, that certified champion of serial lying scumbag !
P.S.
If you’r the typical stem teacher in the unitedsnakes, ，the future is really bleak indeed.\
hhhehheh
I have to disagree with your statement that all the Vietnamese had to do was resist. The North Vietnamese received massive military aid from both the Chicoms and the Soviets and ran a massive police state in the North that prevented any real resistance. People in the South actually didn’t want to be communists, millions fled after the Reds took over. If the US had provided the air support and supplies we had promised to the South, I believe they would be another S Korea today. The Koreans, the Japanese and the Filipinos have all managed to remain free of communist terror, without becoming American “clones”, although, of course, with modernization, all cultures change. Otherwise, I am in agreement with what you wrote.
I have to agree with you…he also just pasted up some MSM bullshit about a ‘famine’ supposedly now happening in North Korea…
That’s largely what terrified the American Empire and Germany’s rise to significant power a a century ago too, but then it wasn’t so much an American empire, as an empire of the Kahal. Typically, the global mafia will go where the money is and leave the Rust Republic blowing in the wind. If they consider it at al, when it’s finally sucked completely dry, they’ll be laughing and feeling smug all the while. I just hope the Chinese and Russians have a clue as to what’s going on; except for a tiny few, Americans never will.
I hope they haven’t seized all the state offices of China…
“Uncovering China’s Detention and Torture of Its Muslim Minority.”
That is a fair point – the Vietnamese themselves did not present a monolithic front, and ultimately the North’s backers proved to have more political will than America.
Democracy” has a chance of working only when a country achieves a certain level of economic development.
Why did it fail in US? Why it is not developed in Japan ?
I was in for a much shorter time more than 50 years ago, and it impressed me then as a glorified form of welfare or and alternative to flipping burgers, something Fwed alluded to back when he still knew which end was up. It would shock me mightily if it had changed for the better in any way.
And be very careful if a recruiter wants to take you bowling…
You should show this to Anatoly Karlin and see what he thinks. My take: Lukashenko is always playing games with Moscow, so there’s a 90% chance that this is nothing big, that it’s just more of his hard-to-get act. This usually ends with Putin opening his checkbook and asking Lukashenko, ‘OK, Viktor. How much is this gonna cost?’ But I’m no Russia-expert. I could be wrong. Ask Karlin.
Dump fucks like wayfarer apparently never heard of cross examination by defendant lawyer on the ‘witness’ identify and their ‘testimony’, which is totally absence from
these trial by videos.
This is justice murkkan style .
30% of American children live in poverty and go hungry at night? That might be one of the funniest things I’ve ever read. Have you seen the children of the poor in the US? The poor in NY are mostly dangerously overweight.. No one in the US goes to bed hungry. No one. It’d do us some good if we did. Hundreds of thousands live in homeless camps? What kind of glue are you snorting? Sounds like you dug up some copies of Pravda from the 70s. The poor in America have cable TV, cell phones, as much food as aristocrats used to get in Europe and go to school for free. The minimum wage in NYC is now $15/hr and housing aid is available to anyone willing to wait in line for it. Why do you think tens of thousands are trekking across dangerous deserts, sailing across oceans, traversing continents to get here?
There are many problems here in the US, and in the years to come, looks like they’re going to get worse, but it’s still the number 1 destination for third worlders and Russians.
kiddo,
YOu’r wasting your time, until there’r independent third party verification of the ‘witness’ bona fide and their ‘testimony’, I never click on any video so far .
heheheh
Meanwhile, the Muslims aint so stupid as Murkkans, they know who’s that great satan bombing Muslims since time immemorial.
https://indianpunchline.com/us-lacerates-chinas-uighur-wound/
P.S.
You claim,
Yet you swear by, of all govn, the usg and its presstitudes !
you’r supposedly into muslim’s welfare, yet you dont seem to know whom the Muslims call the great satan ?
Funniest thing in a long long time.
And brilliant.
I hope it works out that way. But the Devils in the U.S. government may intercede in ways that go so far as the endanger life on the planet.
” Why Chinese Jesus Still Terrifies Communist China.”
You need to realize that for people like wayfarer it is not normal for a dominant group to not oppress a religious minority group. It just doesn’t make any sense in his culture that the Han, being the dominant group, does not oppress other minority group. Its like a child molester will never believe a normal person assertion that he is not into this child molestation thing.
We know Trump is a serial lying scumbag.
All potus have been serial lying scumbags.
BUt 7564 lies in a month ??
Is the wapo spreading fake news ???
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/01/03/from-crisis-to-crisis-when-top-world-leader-is-arrogant-psychotic/
Not so sure.
The latest poll says that about 70% murkkans consider China a ‘threat’.
Dumb fucks like Rich and wayfarer absolutely deserve the kind of ‘leaders’ they get.
P.S.
wayfarer will be the latest addition into my bozo file,.
You’re kidding right…Munchhausen Karlin…?…he’s even more of a liar than Andrew Korybko…
None of this bullshit has anything to do with reality…except what you say about Lukashenko…he’s a bit ‘high maintenance’ for Putin, but to imply that Belarus has pivoted to the West is total bullshit…
Korybko is a disinformation agent…like Munchhausen Karlin, only a little smarter…
True.
And there is a fly in the ointment to that fly in the ointment. The Russians and Chinese have nukes and, probably safe to assume, entirely effective delivery mechanisms.
I am curious, though, if the Anglo-Zionist lunatics would actually start a nuclear war over the possible inevitable increase in the flow of dollars back to the United States, increasing the already-ginormous $22 trillion dollar National Debt while precipitating an excruciating period of adjustment. Hmm.
LOL, pure gold!
Will Belarus get anything from Uncle Sam in return ? Given the known records of US keeping its promises , I will not bet even a dime in favor of US meeting its promises. Belarus will then be forced to stay dependent on US for its survival . That will ensue more and more concession until its all over for him . Thats his fate.
Mike Whitney hit the target – his characterization of Country A and Country B was perfect.
Some comments here still try to defend supremacist western narratives.
30% of American children go to bed hungry? Why are the people in poor areas so fat?
It is mightily shocking what the US military employs, but the fish stinks from the head.
They enjoy the reputation of well armed morons in foreign lands they invade and occupy.
A bunch of gays, fat women and trannies certainly won’t win any war, and this is all by design.
A couple of factors:
1) Political quagmire between the Greens and the Blues; basically with the “Green” TaiDu independence party being generally incompetent and gripped by what one would call “neoliberal” elements except since its essentially a cargo cult, it doesn’t even work on that level. The “Blues” which are the conservative “Nationalist” party were previously stymied by major corruption and presently bottlenecked by abovementioned neoliberal elements. The result is a weird and sadly funny yet brutal political struggle that consumes enormous amounts of cycles and effort while achieving almost nothing.
Its oddly reminiscent, really, of academic struggles for power. What did Herr Kissenger say? “Academic politics are so vicious precisely because the stakes are so small.”
2) This has its attendant consequences in military morale and readiness in general,but a more significant result is that it means that any sort of economic nationalism is nix. Besides the staggering birthrate, Taiwan is just being constantly brain drained with many of its professionals leaving for China.
http://time.com/4906162/taiwan-brain-drain-youth-china-jobs-economy/
Its quite typical to mouth supportive words for democracy and then do absolutely nothing for it. Because why, really, when democracy seems to be ultimately about arguing about gay marriage ad infinitum?
3)Both of the above are symptoms of essentially of a population that has already given up. The argument really is whether it is going to be a few decades before absorption, or more than a few decades. There are also pie in the sky fantasies: become an American state, join Japan, etc.
None of it is a sign of stability or seriousness.
Its over.
Your fantasy world is most amusing, please continue to live in it.
Sounds like someone else does BJJ. Take the biggest, strongest javelin throwing on the planet…now put him on his knees and see how far he can throw…now on his back …here, let’s make it easy…I will go on my back and I’ll still choke you out.
It wasn’t only one, and at Ch’ongch’on, there were actually more UN forces(though fewer were coordinated and thus lack local superiority).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_the_Ch%27ongch%27on_River
The political goal was to prevent American forces from consolidating on North Vietnam. This succeeded at higher cost than intended – though notably, Mao Zedong also intentionally wanted to wipe out numbers of “Liberated Soldiers” or former KMT soldiers that had both battle experience and dubious loyalty. One of them, the PLA 50th Corps were operated entirely by former KMT soldiers and officers except for the political commissars and suffered unusually heavy casualties.
What I cannot figure out is why hasn’t Pepe Escobar become a regular contributor of this site. He fits its scope perfectly, so I guess it must be the salary.
Worth adding that the notion that the NV never had substantial victories is silly, even if you consider them as victories abetted by Soviet or Chinese efforts.
Guys,
Suppose the Chinese started walking westwards…The most powerful military in the world will wipe out the first 200 million of them…they will quickly reload ,after all,they are the best, and wipe the next 200 million coming at them…do you want me to go on?…The next 200 million will walk all over you!!
Now suppose they have the Russians in front of them…
Quote: Country B has the biggest military in the world that is incapable to fight a serious war against a well armed opponent…
Reply: the opponent doesn’t even have to be ‘well armed.’
A will not to be suppressed suffices in most cases.
Good summary!
Thieves are fighting among each other.
…who is going to cut Russia off from the Internet. They will have a curated Intranet- just as China does.
If you’ve been to China lately- and you are honest- you know you cannot get on YouTube in China. You have download a VPN to even access Google or Bing once you land.
China and Russia are no heroes- they just want to enrich their own elite. The difference is they are not poisoned by Political Correction Cancer. They do as they please without whining virtue signaling freaks and the judiciary wimps who protect them obstructing commerce.
To represent China or Russia as champions of the average worker is a spectacular lie.
”
They conclude it’s a “half truth “, because the US lost the war – i.e lost the political will to fight.
I guess that’s one “major battle” the the US lost in Vietnam.
I’m sure there is more stuff on the web. As always, the details are so much more fascinating and paint a fuller picture than simple labels like defeat or victory.
For instance, when the Normans conquered England, it was by a hairs breadth involving certain serendipitous events. The Normans did not demonstrate overwhelming military ability vis a vis the Anglo-Saxons.
Yet the impression is that the Normans were overwhelmingly superior, and indeed almost by a quirk of fate the Saxons were treated as vile serfs for the next few centuries.
History is surprising.
https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2011/sep/05/barack-obama/barack-obama-says-us-never-lost-major-battle-vietn/
The author is getting there, but hasn’t crossed the finish line.
Washington adopted FINANCE CAPITALISM after WW2. Or, many put it at 1913 with the election of Woodrow, and passage of progressive era acts, i.e. 16’th, 17’th amendments, Federal Reserve Act, and IRS.
INDUSTRIAL CAPITALISM, was also called the American System. It originated under Henry Carey, then later was taken up by Peshine Smith and Henry Clay. It always works.
Everything that China is doing is exactly the American system, including using state credit channeled into the commons, and build up rail and connectors to markets.
Since people don’t know the difference between types of capitalism we get these sort of incomplete analysis by pundits.
Finance capitalism is corporate banking, emitting private credit into markets. Markets are supposedly “free” and world government is a goal. Politicians come under control through bribes or compromat.
Industrial capitalism puts the state above corporations, and state credit is issued from state banks or the treasury. This new money CHANNELS into industry and the commons, thus making the economy more efficient. The new money also goes on to become savings, so citizens can pool their resources and start up their own companies, rather than going to a private bank for a loan.
Always ask yourself who is the “head” in any hierarchy. Industrial capitalism puts the state at the head, and the money power controlled by the state.
China has five state banks, and can issue as may Yuans as they want, they can tax Yuans out of the money supply, they can channel Yuans to get an effect, they can even erase Yuan debts, as said debt instruments are housed in public banks.
Game set match. The old American system of Henry Clay is winning in China, while the U.S. has adopted the British/Zionist finance capitalist system. Zion is not a good fit for a continental country like the U.S.
State sponsored usury of finance capitalism has fraud embedded as core attributes.
We American’s got punked in 1913. Woodrow Wilson’s girlfriend was the most expensive poon in the history of man.
The United States would be better able to compete with the Asian powers if, instead of building a wall, they were to build an integrated Western Hemisphere economy with tons of new infrastructure including high speed rail, pipelines and a highway from Tuktoyaktuk to Tierra del Fuego.
Four planes were shot down with Surface to Air Missiles(SAMs) in 1965. This is the one great North Vietnamese victory? You’re joking right? All this did was teach the Americans to use different attack methods that were extremely successful afterwards. Look, I realize, from reading various comments you’ve written, that you don’t understand war strategy or history and are a victim of the communist propaganda you were taught as a child. Pointing out facts rarely works with you guys, but I’d encourage you to open your mind and make an actual study of the US in both Vietnam and Korea, instead of buying into commie propaganda. To tell the difference between the US and Red China, look at Korea. In the North we have the poverty and slavery of your ally, in the South we have prosperity and freedom. This is the difference. Join the good guys.
The moment Chinese get bloody nose they would say that they gave a lesson and would go back to where they came from.
Can you name one example in history when a dominant superpower reasserted itself after a decline? To the best of my knowledge, it is always replaced by a different dominant superpower. It is a cycle, but there is no recycling.
What? You are commiting racial suicide..and I say that as an NE Asian. I will feel sorry for you guys if you guys continue to welcome mestizos and Negroids into your arms.
You are wrong there. The US military won a glorious victory over Grenada (population ~90,000) in 1983.
Keeper
Why am I not surprised at the women in the pics? Somehow I just knew that’s what it would be like. And to think that the Air Force typically takes the cream of the crop! They claimed to have worked 8 hours; I bet they never did 8 hours of real work in their lives. And that goes double for officers, especially the girlish, cliquish, pretty boys from West Point.
I once saw some similar antics once at another store and on my way out I happened to meet the four of them in the parking lot, asked them if they were supposed to be on duty, and when they answered, “yes,” gave them a piece of my mind. The major looked sheepish and the punk driver, probably 40 years my junior, got out to confront me. What a piece of dirt, and lucky for him the major called him off. The porcine sap had no idea what he’d have tangled with. I was so irritated by the lowlife jerks that I even called their company commander for all the good that did.
When I was a thoroughly brainwashed kid, I joined because I thought it was the right thing to do and most of the males in the family had “done their part.” I learned pretty quickly what a farce it was and to this day I’m shocked at the abomination the system is and always has been. Utterly appalling and always worsening.
It’s just welfare with a uniform and a lot more BS.
I somewhat agree with you, but want to point out that even empires – the old versions of superpowers – did rise and fall in a cyclical fashion.
The Persian empire, the Egyptian empire, the Muslim Arabian empires, the Chinese empire, did undergo periods of contraction and expansion, vitality and exhaustion.
True, usually under a new dynasty, with different borders, and a generally altered configuration, but recognizably the same empires.
But I agree with your general point.
You are right that America probably won’t return to the ridiculous dominance it had after WW2 till recently.
That had at least as much to do with the relative decline of other regions and countries as any special American momentum.
That was never bound to last. It was always relative.
So you may have a point with regard to “superpowers” – but the doom and collapse scenarios for America, predictions of its final demise, are not consistent with the rise, fall, rise pattern of history.
This is America’s first severe period of decline – if the history of other great powers is any guide, it will recover and enter a new period of exceptional vitality, even if no longer the sole superpower (and that is a good thing). And my case extends to Europe as well – unless it breaks with historical patterns, it will, after this deep breath, rediscover its energy. Of course in both cases under some new configuration that is nevertheless continuous with the past.
Superpowers are a special case that seem subject to a different law, though one also characterized by cyclical rise and decline, just differently.
But the history of Europe shows the constant ups and downs of great and small powers.
Btw, you must be aware that by that same logic, China also is unlikely to become the dominant superpower, or Russia.
In the UK, 10+ years ago, they used to call these scum moving to the UK the “Russian Mafia”. Since then, the coin has dropped with the MSM that these guys were 80% Jewish – and they stopped using the phrase “Russian Mafia”. Of course, the correct term should have been “Jewish Mafia” all along.
Martin Armstrong does a great job at exposing how these people tried to take over Russia – and failed. This video has been banned in the USA.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/russia/the-magnitsky-act-the-thirst-for-war/
Unfortunately, they don’t give up easily and they are now trying to start a war with Russia.
Putin eliminated their leader in Monaco – but they are like a Hydra that grows two new heads as one gets chopped off.
“Magnitsky Affair & the Murder of Edmond Safra in Monaco”
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/magnitsky-affair-the-murder-of-edmond-safra-in-monaco/
Berezovsky was murdered by the British at the request of the Russians. In exchange, the Russians handed over compromising photos of prince Phillip.
Of course, the Russians twisted the story to suit their own agenda.
“UK spies murdered runaway tycoon Berezovsky over Prince Philip ‘porn pics’ – Russian intel expert ”
https://www.rt.com/viral/358652-berezovsky-prince-philip-photos/
“Boris Berezovsky inquest returns open verdict on death”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/mar/27/boris-berezovsky-inquest-open-verdict-death
I also want to admit that there have been cases of long term collapse of great powers, like Carthage, Athens, Sparta, and the Macedonian empire.
And such a fate is possible for America. But it is not determined.
And even here the picture is more complicated. Did the Greek empire really ever collapse? It lived on in the culture of Rome for 1500 years, and ethnic Greeks played a leading cultural role – almost certainly providing an alternative outlet for political ambition, similarly to Jews, whose will to power mutated and found outlets from within foreign cultures.
And Greek culture was later taken up by northern Europe.
A civilizations will to power is located in its outstanding specimens – and in the case of Greece, I suspect these were all assimilated into Rome and later Europe, continuing the extraordinary culture they had created. There was no need to recreate the physical empire of Greece.
America strikes me as in a different class, being so big, isolated, and physical. But I can imagine a scenario where elite Europeans and white Americans perpetuate their culture from within Asia, for instance, after the physical destruction of their home environments, forming, like the Jews and Greeks, an empire within an empire.
That would be a fascinating development, but I suspect an extremely unlikely one.
Humility is not the American way. Dumb, ignorant, and proud of it is.
“these missiles use plasma stealth”
Has anyone anywhere demonstrated such an animal?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plasma_stealth
Like an SR-71 engine operating full power with overburner is going to be highly visible to radar due to interaction with the flame.
A space capsule with an ablative heat shield is going to create a plasma upon reentry; does anyone think that is going to less detectable by radar?
Plasmas conduct electricity; heck, you can make loudspeaker by passing electricity through a flame.
http://www.swtpc.com/mholley/PopularElectronics/May1968/Flame_Amplification.htm
You can even cross-modulate two radio signals in the atmospheric plasma.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luxemburg%E2%80%93Gorky_effect
factors:
– You won’t see China allowing millions of low IQ takers into their country every year.
The West will always be compromised since it now has allowed itself to have such a large, unskilled, unemployable population. There is no way that these ‘immigrants’ will ever be capable of, say, working in a company assembling microchips. Whereas China has armies of people to do just that.
– Chinese have a much higher sense of ethnic / national cohesion, whereas the West no longer does.
The Chinese need not ‘start walking’ anywhere, they can just sit back and watch us commit suicide.
You’re truly a spectacle of mental retardation aren’t you…?
The US lost 10,000 aircraft in Vietnam…look up aircraft losses Vietnam war…more McDonnell F4 Phantoms were lost than any other type…the then new ‘state of the art’ frontline fighter…there’s a nice list of all the various types lost…
As for Korea…look up United States Eighth Army…the longest retreat of any US military unit in history…the Chinese nearly pushed them right off the peninsula…and certainly could have, had they decided to do that…an enraged McArthur demanded permission to use nukes against the Chinese…and then the nutter was sacked…
When General Ridgway was tasked with re-raising the Eighth he described it as a ‘broken rabble’…
You’re so fucking clueless I would guess you need to be taught how to properly wipe your ass…
” Looking Back at the Sino-Vietnamese War.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sino-Vietnamese_War
Lol of course they don’t and ducks don’t fly and the homeless are own figments of the imagination and your an idiot, but someone already put you in that category,didn’t they,now do you with your babbling about $15 per hour in NYC have even a ghost of an idea what rent,food,etc in NYC will cost, hell $30 per hour by the time they take out taxes may let you afford a cardboard box and little else.!!!
Doesn’t Sheldon Adelson make most of his money in Macau (China) yet also control the US POTUS? The elite class knows where the money is and won’t worry too much about the decline of the USA.
You will get the war you want, but maybe not the results.
You don’t understand the physics of what’s going on…wikipedia is not going to help here…
Aerodynamic heating at very high speeds, such as atmospheric re-entry raises the air molecules to temperatures where they dissociate…02 splits into two single O atoms and nitrogen does the same…this starts at about 2,000 C…above about 4,000 C those individual atoms fall apart further by losing an electron…thus the very hot air is a plasma…which is a gas that carries an electric charge…
Radio waves cannot penetrate this plasma cloud surrounding the vehicle…which is why there is a brief time of no radio communication with the re-entry vehicle…in the same way radio waves from radar do not bounce back…
It’s doubtful that Zirkon goes fast enough to generate sufficient aerothermal heating to generate much plasma…with the possible exception at the terminal phase where it is flying in the very dense portion of the atmosphere near the surface…
The Avangard boost glide vehicle is another matter…it flies at typical orbital re-entry speeds of 7 to 8 km/s… so it will fly inside a plasma cloud of flame as it dips into the atmosphere, then bounces back out again, as it is designed to do…
The notable thing about the Zirkon is its scramjet engine…the first such production engine…this is hugely significant…
Maybe Trump is trying to get on Belarus’ good side to hide from Putin.
Thanks. I did think of it as a reckless move given the history. I often look at Global Research articles but I suppose they offer a wide range of opinions just as this site does. Cheers.
I think the vast majority in both the North and South just wanted national independence. Uncle Ho only turned to the communists after being spurned by the US which then backed the French to return to colonialism. I’ve read that at his first communist convention, Ho was asked if he was for the ideas of Marx or Trotsky and he simply asked which one was for nationalism.
Is Russia part of Asia? Well, there are some great musicians coming out of there. Daniil Trifonov is one of my favorite classical pianists.
The Chinese also excel at classical music, of course, but when they try too hard to be ‘individualistic and expressive’ like a European, as Lang Lang is embarrassingly prone to do, the result is just too weird.
Call me a racist if you like, but when I want to hear great European music, I want to see a White guy or gal, preferably a German or Russian playing it.
LOL. There are people sleeping in tents on Wilshire Blvd in WLA, FFS! Not just Skid Row (there are probably several thousands there) but Wilshire Blvd on the Westside of LA! The number of people living in cars and vans is even greater but they do a better job of concealing their predicament.
I first visited the US during the 70s and life was pretty good for most people as far as food, shelter and having something left over to enjoy life with. Jobs paid better relative to the cost of living. It really pains me to see what has transpired since then. And for what? The MIC? The GWOT? The 0ne percent? I don’t know how anyone can defend it but they do, as you demonstrate.
Well now, how does flying at 7 to 8 km/s make it stealthy? The reason there is no radio communications with a space capsule is because the radio is low power.
Compare that power to the power of the phased array radar of the Safeguard Missile Site Radar designed to burn through the plasma of an oncoming nuclear warhead.
Why is China trying to get ahead of CIA funded Wahabbism? The so called Muslim concentration camps. According to this article that is how/why Sri Lanka was attacked. The US is creating terrorists, murdering Christians to piss in Chinas corn flakes. I thought it was the Communists who kill Christians in mass? So most of Syria’s Christian population murdered, enslaved, or fled the country, most of Iraq’s Christian population slaughtered by capitalist America. All while they call Iran the worlds largest state sponsor of terrorism.
Sri Lanka_ How Saudi-Backed Terror Targeted China’s Allies
https://www.mintpressnews.com/sri-lanka-how-saudi-backed-terror-isis-targeted-chinas-allies/258170/
It is admitted that the US and its partners sought the creation of ISIS – its sudden appearance everywhere China is attempting to do business fits the now documented and admitted pattern of Washington’s use of extremism to fight and coerce wherever its standing armies cannot afford to intervene and a degree of “plausible deniability” is desired.
When terrorism strikes – as in any sort of criminal investigation – the first question that must be asked is “cui bono?” To whose benefit? The US played a central role in deliberately creating ISIS. If ISIS is indeed behind the attack on Sri Lanka, then it is by extension an act of terror carried out by Washington.
Destabilizing Sri Lanka – a critical South Asian partner of Beijing and its OBOR initiative – with terrorism and ethnoreligious conflict, serves only the interests of China’s overt global opponent – Washington – as well as elements within India’s ruling elite and intelligence agencies. The US is both arsonist and self-appointed fireman. And until this racket is fully and repeatedly exposed – until after each terrorist attack the US is put forth as the primary suspect and made to pay a high political price for its use of global terrorism – this game of arson-firefighting will continue at the cost of innocent lives, national development, and global peace and stability.
Even in China itself – the threat of ISIS militants returning from Syria and expanding an already looming US-Saudi backed extremist threat in Xinjiang – plays into Washington’s wider efforts to sabotage OBOR and contain China’s regional and global rise.
The recent blasts in Sri Lanka and ISIS’ now supposed “interest” in the South Asian state follows massive inroads made by China in including the nation in its OBOR initiative. Highways, railways, and ports developed with China’s assistance have transformed Sri Lanka into a strategically valuable partner for Beijing, and yet another example to the world of Washington’s waning influence not only in Indo-Pacific – but globally.
The US went as far as creating ISIS in the first place in a desperate bid to rescue its failed regime change campaign in Syria. It and its partners in Riyadh are now the prime suspects behind ISIS’ coincidental arrival on the shores of a newly established and major OBOR partner.
At face value – devastating and disruptive terrorist attacks visited upon Sri Lanka – a nation that has recently and decisively pivoted from West to East and is now a major partner of Beijing’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative – is suspiciously coincidental.
In Asia where Washington’s self-proclaimed primacy has waned in recent years as China rises, traditional “allies” like the Philippines have begun to seek bilateral ties with Beijing negating Washington’s supposed role in underwriting what it calls its “free, open, and rules-based“ order in the Indo-Pacific region.
In 2016, Manila sought to have US troops removed from its territory.
The following year, beginning in May 2017, ISIS terrorists suddenly appeared, overrunning the city of Marawi. The US used the “serendipitous” development to not only insert US military forces into the fighting – the NYT reported, but has since used the threat of ISIS’ resurgence in the Philippines as a pretext to pressure Manila in maintaining a permanent US military presence in the Southeast Asian state.
US-Saudi backed extremism in another Southeast Asian state – Myanmar – has created a growing conflict in Rakhine state where China is attempting to build another major leg of its OBOR initiative.
In neighboring Thailand – another pivotal OBOR partner – similar US-Saudi led efforts to sow ethnoreligious tensions and create a vector for ISIS-style terrorism are underway.
—————————————————————————
Sri Lanka expels 200 Islamic clerics after Easter attacks More than 600 foreign nationals expelled after bombings
https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/sri-lanka-expels-200-islamic-clerics-after-easter-attacks-1.63753607
Colombo: Sri Lanka has expelled over 600 foreign nationals, including around 200 Islamic clerics, since the Easter suicide bombings blamed on a local extremist group, a minister told AFP on Sunday.
Try reading what I wrote…aerothermal heating results in a plasma cloud of electrically charged gas that blocks radio signals…
You can cut and paste all the irrelevant fluff you want but it has nothing to do with physical facts… ground communication radio stations for communicating with spacecraft are plenty powerful…
I know plenty about the physics of radio and radar…for a start look up the inverse square law…it means signal strength decreases by the square of distance…there is not a radar that can burn through a plasma cloud of a spacecraft reentering…it just disappears off the screen…
“ground communication radio stations for communicating with spacecraft are plenty powerful…”
I was referring to the space craft outgoing signals, which will amount to just a few watts to the antennas, which will be attenuated by the plasma cloud.
“there is not a radar that can burn through a plasma cloud of a spacecraft reentering…it just disappears off the screen…”
“Burning through” means deriving targeting data from the phased array radar return signals. Clearly if the Safeguard MSR can do that with nuclear reentry vehicles of the 1970s, a larger vehicle with an engine would clearly be easier to detect.
So I find “plasma stealth” unconvincing in the face of dedicated ABM radars.
In response to Seoul’s interest in lifting trade and investment sanctions with NK ,
Trump said:
kid,
murkkans dont want ‘allies’, they only keep poodles.
hehehehe
me too
Well no one has ever called me pretty before! I guess balding, gray haired, bad back addled, old men are coming into style….I’m not fat like Plumpeo, though. Then I’d really have it!
Seriously, They take overachiever high schoolers and spend 4 years trying to turn them into overachiever ass-kissers and politic-ers. Plumpeo is a a good example of one of the institutional “success stories” Another one is my classmate and company mate Wes Gillman.
A little story follows:
I first became acquainted with Wes my yearling (second) year at West Point when he asked me about the RCA record club (remember that?) I was in it and he wanted to sign up for his 13 free albums (remember those?) That was the perk of joining. If he said he joined based on my recommendation I would get 3 free albums or something like that. Wes told me he would join through me, we shook on it, and I went to get the sign up form.
Before I got back, he had talked to another cadet and, deal off, he “got a better deal.” (the dude gave him one of his 3 free albums as well) Was his assurance and hand shake with me a lie?
[The Honor Code at West Point says a Cadet shall not lie, cheat or steal]
Nope, just business, he said, without a bit of regret, but, on the contrary, a bit of righteous indignation. Right then, I suspected that I knew what he was all about.
For the next 3 years, Wes was by far the biggest ass-kisser in our company and it paid off for him. Even though his grades were poor, he was assigned a high Cadet Rank as a senior (Firstie) and was in charge of the “4th class system” – the system of psychological hazing freshmen (like troops in basic training), but for the whole year.
In his role, Wes was responsible for promoting the hazing among the Corps of Cadets and enforcing violations of the “system” such as being friendly with the plebes and not hazing appropriately
For this reason, West Point had extremely strict rules against “fraternization” i.e. upperclassmen being friendly with plebes, and in the worst case, romantic relationships with female plebes. Romance between an upperclassmen and a plebe always led to severe punishment, even expulsion.
Well, two weeks before graduation, guess who is discovered to be having a romantic relationship with a plebe that had been going on for months? Yes, it was Wes. (apparently a protege of David Petraeus) Did Wes get expelled? Of course not! That was just for regular cadets. Wes had spent four years kissing superior officers’ asses.
Wes did get the mandatory “slug” (punishment) to keep up appearances, but it was not enforced. “Slugs” consisted of a number of “punishment tours” which could be worked off at 5 tours per weekend, usually meaning “walking the area” which meant marching back and forth for 3 hours on Saturday and 2 hours on Sunday after being inspected, all in full dress uniform.
Since the “slug” for fraternization with plebe females was always in the neighborhood of 40 “tours” the fact that graduation was only two weeks away meant that Wes would not graduate with the rest of us because the rule was that one could not graduate with area tours. He could only work off 5 a week. This was not an esoteric rule. Our officers made stern warnings about this rule to us as graduation approached, and in fact, it was enforced with other cadets. Not Wes though. Wes received “accelerated” tours which consisted not of “walking the area” but of sending out graduation invitations to alumni! Wes got all those “punishment” tours erased in 2 weeks and graduated on time.
Whatever happened to Wes?
Time tells us about it in an article titled “Winning Without a Fight”
http://content.time.com/time/world/article/0,8599,435891,00.html
“The war in Iraq may have started, but the fighting men of Charlie Rock keep missing it….They sat on a highway shoulder for hours. They moved a few hundred meters and then stopped, and stopped again…..And then, when the attack order came, their commander Lt.Col. Wes Gillman called in yet more artillery, telling his troops he wanted to be “smart and not to push” and that they should stand by. Saturday morning found Charlie Rock picking through the remains of what should’ve been its battlefield, taking three rather ordinary looking prisoners of war and feeling more than a little riled. “What the hell did we come here to do?” asked Mitchell looking around his company. ”
How did the Army describe this?
https://valor.militarytimes.com/hero/71258
Operation IRAQI FREEDOM in Iraq, in April 2003. Lieutenant Colonel Gillman commanded with complete disregard for his personal safety during 21 days of sustained offensive combat
Silver Star
LOL
This being an adult site, ideally there should be a filter to weed out the kiddos from making a nuisance of themselves.
kiddo
Some times I do humor bozo file dwellers out of pity.
Have you ever wondered why every time you do a google, the first thing they do is shoving wiki down your throat ?
YOu teach stem eh ?
Ever heard of the Ian Fleming’s fundamental rule of probability ?
Once is happenstance,/…..
“WW3 and the Two Moshiachs w/ Christopher Jon Bjerknes.”
I’m wary of great power struggles.
If US and Russia & China enter Cold War 2.0 there will be yet another round of competitive groid-feeding. There was already the Cold War 1.0 where both sides (and the PRC as a de facto third side) feeding groids. No, we don’t need more groid-feeding, let alone competitive groid-feeding. Hell we don’t even need great power struggles to have competitive groid-feeding. Beijing and Taipei competing for diplomatic recognition already caused a lot of competitive groid-feeding, so was the issues of whether to recognize Israel, Palestine, Crimea as a part of Russia, etc. Anything controversial discussed at the UN becomes a pathetic groid-feeding competition.
Yeah, seems to be like that, and many join to avoid prison.
Reminds me of the late Roman army. They gave everyone a “greencard” ie citizenship if he fought for Rome.
https://www.rt.com/usa/458457-us-iran-carrier-bomber-central-command/
Mr Bolton is certainly aware the Iranians have supercavitating torpedoes, they call Hoot. The Russian(former Soviet) name is Shkval, the German codename used to be “Barracuda”. These things travel at 400km/h under water and there is no known defense against it. The US have a prototype, my bet is, its a copy of Barracuda.
I listened last night to Adam Green with Titus Frost.
My question is, how deluded is average Joe American regarding US military potence?
As deluded as Bolton who puts about 3000 US military at risk on these floating caskets?
How would the US react if they lost one carrier in the Strait of Hormuz?
Mr Frost stated some typical ridiculous US stuff, such as “oh, they don’t even have a fleet and carriers”. He doesn’t get that the US is a naval power, just like UK, which meets land powers who don.’t need big navies, and naval powers are in decline due to long range precision weapons.
He also seems to think every single major US surface ship is equipped with directed energy weapons, and he thinks, the US would of course win a war against Russia. The guy is seriously deluded regarding reality, because the US rail gun project is still far away from becoming mass deployed and suffers from technical problems, the laser systems they test will not be able to intercept bigger stuff at long distance due to laser blooming, and power generation to run such weapons is another problem (at least with oil/gas based technology)
I agree. It’s downright stunning for its clarity. Thanks for your comment otherwise I would have probably missed that one.
One doesn’t need to realize much more than this.:
MEFOBILLS has a way with words and concepts…
True, and I would have never thought of it that way.
OMG.
Thanks for that. I believe every word of it because it fits with the types of things I’ve seen and experienced with my own eyes. It’s all so typical.
Now no one has to take just my word for it. I’m only a dude who came to similar conclusions from working with those guys, now we have a view from within.
Damn! We are so toast!
Cuz they’re eating their kids’ food? 🙂
Very well stated. I’ve been wondering, for quite some time, how anyone could be so stupid as to behave like that and yet believe they’re employing winning strategies.
Anon, Biff, and Bill jones already covered what I was going to say, so I’ll just say they’re correct.
No.
Never happen, partly because they keep making the same mistakes. The biggest mistake is bending over and taking it in the shorts, e.g., intimidation, extortion, and bribes, from the international gangster tribe, and that saps energy in many big ways. I’m hoping that the Chinese are a bit tougher, (in general, they certainly seem to know how “business” really works), but who knows.
Merely wiping would be pointless; an industrial grade shower is advised.
It doesn’t matter about the strength of the onboard radio…the powerful ground station signals don’t get through to the spacecraft crew either…due to the electrical interference of the plasma…
Also ‘burning through’ has nothing to do with ‘deriving targeting data’ whatever that nonsense even means…’burning through’ refers to a powerful mainlobe signal that can penetrate electronic countermeasures…like jamming, which is often just noise on the same frequency as the radar…I used it in the context of penetrating the elecrical interference due to the charged gas surrounding the craft…
The radars used to track ICBMs do so long before the warheads enter the atmosphere…since a warhead is by definition on a ballistic flight path, it is possible to calculate its trajectory…which is how it works…
Also a warhead is cone shaped to create minimum drag through the atmosphere…unlike a spacecraft capsule which uses a broad surface for aerobraking by means of air drag…as a result the heat loads generated by a warhead are nothing like that of a spacecraft…and ergo the very hot gas layer is small…ie not much plasma…
You must be pretty deluded to think you can argue physics with an aerospace engineer…stick to stuff you know…I speak from decades of experience…
I think I remember they rewarded them with plunder and tracts of land as well. The “bennies” that our uniformed welfare bunnies get are probably much less substantial unless one wastes enough time to “retire” and then one gets handed a lavish sinecure for life as I understand it.
Why don’t you think this state of affairs is temporary?
I actually think it’s fairly brittle. One thing we know – nothing ever lasts.
The susceptibility of the Chinese to being exploited depends on how fully they assimilate the objective scientific world view. There are conflicting signs on this.
For me, it is inevitable that the West will get a fresh wing, the only question is when and under what new configuration.
“China’s Problems with the Uyghurs.”
I just checked out your web site. Very nice!
Suggestion: You have many well done, informative posts on this site. You could simply copy some of those out of your archives here and paste them into your site for additional pages. It would make more use of the time and effort you have put in here, and make the posts more easily accessible to others. Instead of going to your archives here, one could simply go to your site.
Thanks doc…I intend to put some more articles up on that blog…you’re right that some of the topics I’ve covered here in various discussions would make good candidates…of course I want to put those into proper article form, as opposed to the style of discussion here…if you have any particular topics that you are interested in, let me know…
PS…you already know and I’m a big fan of your blog and your interesting experiences…
Adam Green does the truth a big disservice with inviting the jewish Bjerkness shill with his convoluted half truth of “history”. Bjerkness feeds in typical jewish manner half truth, in fact lies, and at the decisive points, he peddles BS, makes partially outright ridiculous claims, all to safe the official BS narrative, with new BS.
Adam Green, you are asked to please invite someone who is knowledgeble and factual on WWI&II, without the jewish spin.
Zircon is a bit faster than wiki states, likely faster than Mach 6. Anyway, the easiest way to generate plasma is by speed. Any other means would be hard to explain to the public with the official technology available. It would expose a totally and entirely hidden branch of research.
Very cost effective means to keep US fleet far away, and if they dare, they will be sunk.
Let alone electronic warfare capabilities, like Iranians landing safely RQ-170 stealth drones. Just hack the American overly complicated toys, disable their electronics and communication, and they the sit defenseless in the water, big fat target. The USS Cook experienced it. The Russians could have sunk it with an old SU-24 ground attack plane.
Can a meteorite penetrating the atmosphere be detectable in spite of it’s great speed generating a plasma? Of course.
Can the hypersonic vehicles be tracked with radar during testing? Of course.
I will stand by my statement concerning “plasma stealth” vs. ABM MSR.
If you’re prospecting for gold, it’s going to require crushing tons of rock ore.
Hope you at least found a few flakes, in that dark dank dusty mine.
That’s the real drama, isn’t it?
Those who fought for Judea inc soon realize they are dumped at home into a nightmare of costs trying to heal all the trauma they experienced themselves and inflicted on others.
The criminal Henry Kissinger said:
and in my view, every single Us soldier should look in the mirror, and really ask himself and his supposedly present conscience:
This is not gonna end well for the US long term.
I don’t know about LA, I think they have a lot of illegal aliens out there, but here in NYC the homeless population is almost one hundred percent drug or alcohol related. We can only do so much to help these people, in the end it’s up to them to want to get off the junk. A bearded fellow who wore sandals once said, “The poor will be with you always. ” I think he was right.
Erm no, I gave Bjerkness yet again a change for some minutes, I knew what to expect from him, and he didn’t disappoint yet again, so my patience lasted exactly 15 minutes, and I got fed up with his weaponized langauge. He is just too much a jew to take him seriously, but he is one of the better not so obvious shills. I give him that, however, its a no brainier to figure out Einstein was a moron and a thief.
Apr 30, 2019 A New Mega Cartel Is Emerging In Oil Markets
China and India—two of the world’s largest oil importers and the biggest demand growth centers globally—are close to setting up an oil buyers’ club to have a say in the pricing and sourcing of crude oil amid OPEC’s cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, Indian outlet livemint reports, citing three officials with knowledge of the talks.
Rand Corporation writing memos like it’s the 70s.
How the US could push Russia’s defense spending to the brink
Final paragraph:
Not only did they “spend”, but nobody has even “paid for it” yet. Hello, taxpayer? You are on the hook for this going forward.
Not that bullshit again.
You can always get satisfactory answers to mathematics, science, and engineering questions at these forums.
https://www.scienceforums.net/
http://www.scienceforums.com/
“With dickhead like Rich, who needs the Jews”
What makes you think they are in any way separate?
Humanity will someday understand that “deception,” is an evil art/science.
Let me quickly make a reply to Bjerkness’ defamatory and ridiculous claim about General Ludendorff being an agent of international socialism.
Erich Ludendorff was a stiff nationalist, anti-masonic, anti-socialist WWI general, who also considered Christendom a jewish tool.
He wrote an entire book called “Annihilation of Freemasonry and the disclosure of its secrets”
Ludendorff also rightfully complained about the socialist and jewish forces decomposing the German military and defensive capabilities. He lived through the masonic/jewish Weimar times, the coup d’etat in 1919 by masonic social democracy that is. You got the same thing going in the US right now.
Question to Bjerkness:
Why have the US occupation prohibited the reorganization of Prussia to this day?
That’s laughable, so why does Adam Green deploy deception with Bjerkness?
How about this?
Well, virtual Einstein particles and kabbalist quantum voodoo certainly didn’t give you the electrical modern world, but this guy
Unfortunately, we know very little practical “plasma stealth” technology and even less about the “Avangard” Russian glider. We don’t even know if the scramjet it uses is even a production item because the Russians haven’t shown an operational unit. We know what they claim, but that’s like listening to the various Sunday morning AM broadcasts on the newest nutritional supplement; it MIGHT be true or maybe not.
All we can do is speculate based on current science and technology.
Like this article on hypersonic vehicle detection:
https://satelliteobservation.net/2018/11/15/detecting-hypersonics/
I spent two years living on a rental property in San Diego, that was shared with Israeli tenants.
On the surface they appeared to be rope smoking hippies, when in fact they were Mossad.
It eventually became clear, they were involved in everything from local hard-drug distribution to industrial/military espionage.
Some real deceptive snakes.
I still regret not stealing one of their cash stuffed envelopes, that was sitting in the mailbox one day.
Humanity is at war, and always has been – since the dawn.
I’m just trying to make my way through this battlefield, without having to take another’s life.
You realize that article you linked to talks about tracking missiles and hypersonics by means of heat signature not radar……for the very reasons I explained…
Also…like most popular literature this type of fluff is written by laymen…so is full of quite basic errors…for instance in describing the boost glide vehicle [ie Avangard]…they fail to mention that the glider skips in and out of the top of the atmosphere…like a flat pebble skipping across a pond…it doesn’t glide through the atmosphere as they wrongly posit…since the maximum glide ratio at M25 is about 4…so it’s maximum glide distance would be about four times the thickness of the atmosphere…about 400 km…totally useless as a strategic weapon…
This type of skipping eentry has been known for 80 years…since it was originally proposed by Eugene Sanger with the ‘Silbervogel’ trans continental rocket glider that could reach New York from Germany…by skipping multiple times off the top of the atmosphere…but with a pilot…
This is what happens when know nothings write about aeronautics…but for numbskulls like you it’s just about right…LOL
Thanks for the link, I look forward to reading this article.
https://satelliteobservation.net/2018/11/15/detecting-hypersonics/
You may find this video of interest, in a despairing way.
“Nuclear Explosion Power Comparison.”
The poor guy also doesn’t realize the Russians were the first to demonstrate a working scramjet engine in 1991, during the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Invaluable analysis unique to MEFOBILLS as source in this reader’s experience/education.
Again, MEFOBILLS, PLEASE WRITE AND PUBLISH A BOOK TO MAKE THIS WIDELY KNOWN AND FULLY UNDERSTOOD.
Taking the liberty here to rearrange your paragraphs for ease of comprehension at first exposure:
.
.
Sri Lanka terrorists attack.
1] Who [benefits] ?
2] What’s the crime ?
3] When ?
4] Why ? [ motive ]
5] How ?
When analysing FF, people tend to waste too much time on the How ?
Cue the 911 debate.
In fact, either [1] or [4] should narrow the search for suspects.
Whereas [1] & [4] would prolly pin down the culprits.
In the case of Sri lanka terrorism, two suspects
have the motive AND they both reap the benefits.
https://www.firstpost.com/world/india-must-kick-china-out-of-sri-lanka-william-avery-182786.html
BIGTIME Keeper!!!
MEFOBILLS needs to write a book explaining his entire insight on this including his “money is law” and usury is the ultimate source of all Jewish power/dominance to make all this widely understood so we can most effectively defend ourselves against the#Jew$4whiteGenocide initiative.
Rich and wayfarer are but the latest of a long list of rabid sinophobes.
All aint Jews, hell, they blame everything on the Jews. !
All looks, walks and quacks like whiteys. In fact most boast of their whiteness !
Elementary , Watson.
No, my friend, Russia doesn’t want a war, because it fought many and won many. The Russians know full well what it takes to fight and win a war, and they also know that a war, even brilliantly won, is costly in both lives and materiel. It’s the countries like the US that see wars only on TV are always gearing for a brawl. However, when it comes to actual fighting, the famous American horse sense kicks in, and they usually abstain.
Sure thing. It depends, however, on what one considers an advantage. The America’s present predicament is a direct result of the total lack of understanding on the part of the ruling elite of what is or isn’t to its advantage s.
How about we ask Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan , Syria, Cuba, Nicaragua, Grenada, Venezuela….
I would be very careful quoting anything from ZeroHedge… a known disinfo site
Your comment is way too oversimplified
Are you nine years old? Mental retardation? Ass wiping? Really? Your mother should wash your mouth out with soap. Grow up.
I would have thought that detectable and targetable are two very different things. That is, it’s one thing to detect something and another thing entirely to do anything about it.
I’m trying my best to prevent a genocidal race war between whites and us using all kinds of WMD that may actually cause either human extinction or global groidification.
Don’t vent here, please. There are places for NE Asian folks to vent but this is not one of such places. We are a good and strong race. A good and strong race can not be harmed by a few ignorant people such as those who believe that all Chinese eat cats an shiet. No matter how much ignorant people call our countries shitholes they are clearly not shitholes in any sense of the term, unlike groid shitholes from Detroit to Kinshasa. I don’t care about racial insults either for if whites don’t give a shit about groid fuckers screaming “cr*ckaz” an shiet why shall we, the Oriental Aryan race, care about anyone who call us names? They can’t nuke Beijing, Tokyo or Seoul lol. These NE Asian cities will stay while groidified cities including in the West will fall.
South Vietnam and the Philippines can never be South Korea because they are filled with semi-groids.
Well, BTW I hate commies as much as you. We have to remove commies from China and North Korea once and for all. We shouldn’t burden you guys with this duty which is awful for both races. You guys shouldn’t waste your time policing Western Pacific (seriously, please tackle the Negros and mestizos in the West Hemisphere and Europe instead, that’s your REAL problem) and we guys need to be able to stand up to tyrants and barbarian Negroids.
You are correct G…it was called the Kholod…developed by the Central Institute of Aviation Motors CIAM…if you search Kholod and NASA and CIAM you will find technical literature on the NASA Technical Reports Server…Russians in the spirit of cooperation brought NASA in on the scramjet technology…
Things have progressed quite a bit since then…
Japan, South Korea and Taiwan should have their own nukes. China and North Korea need to be freed from tyrants without denuclearizing. All of NE Asia need to be free from Freemasonry & groids/SEA semi-groids.
Again, the Freemasonry/NWO problem, the commie problem and the groid problem are related. Commies both ally with and undermine masons. NWO both ally with commies and prevent them from being too strong. Groids are weapons of NWO and commies against all civilized races. NWO and commies feed groids.
I rather doubt either China or Russia has any desire to fight a war with the U.S. But, since the U.S. has proven again and again that it is an aggressor, I also don’t doubt they’ve got some red lines we best not cross.
Within the past twenty years or so the U.S. has engaged in middle-eastern wars against much smaller nations with clearly inferior militaries… We had all the advantages with air superiority, secure supply lines, and secure bases outside and surrounding the target country. Moreover the U.S. Navy, which played a key role in these wars of aggression, faced no real threat to its ships.
Considering that in any conflict with either China or Russia, or (and perhaps more likely) both simultaneously, none of those advantages are likely to exist for very long, it would be a very different fight. Even if were possible to land a division or three or ten of “crack” U.S. troops within their borders, how long will they last when their supply lines are cut, air cover is decimated, off-shore support bases destroyed and accompanying fleet scattered or sent to the bottom?
While the U.S. Navy is great at gunboat diplomacy and power projection against small coastal nations, in Chinese or Russian waters the combination of small, quiet diesel boats and high-speed anti-ship missiles will quickly prove its ships obsolete. And without forward operating bases for its fighters, the U.S. Air Force can provide neither consistent nor persistent air cover for ground operations.
Will we hurt them? Of course. Will they hurt us? Undoubtably. But, and this is the critical point, they must only destroy our ability to project power to prevail. For the U.S. to win, however, we must invade, occupy and subdue them militarily — no easy task…
Meanwhile, in the Kaganat of Nuland (former Ukraine): https://southfront.org/volodymyr-zelensky-the-donald-trump-of-ukrainian-politics/
Imma has to says der fishes in da oceans are already beaten uppy. Und plastics and pollutions ist war. A fungi is war. All skirmishes in the 20th century betwixt hosts ware aboot comfort, control, and clout. Dose isn’t der warsss. Economies of future generations will involve noone of der players mentioned besides dee usw, united states of und world. Und canada. Dee weather in dose easties ist hote hote hote to trote und future. Future generation make jetpack sports. Der population vil be very smole compared to now. Yer warss against future generations now involf consumptions. tra la la la la
My German is extremely bad.
Best autogeneration yet.
UNitedsnakes and India are on the same page when it comes to China.
While the 5liars practically declare the entire planet out of bound to Chinese, their indian cousins want Chinese out of South Asia, unofficially Delhi’s private fief.
Thus,
Pro Beijing President Mahinda Rajapakse was ousted in 2015 by CIA/RAW .
As is becoming the norm by now.
Every time a pro Beijing leader is ousted by unitedsnake, the first thing incoming regime does is kick out the Chinese investors.
That was exactly what the new Lankan govn did .
Ironically, the departure of Chinese left a vaccum that neither the murkkans nor their Indian cousins were able to fill..
In the end, Washington’s man in Colombo had to go back to the Chinese, for the continuation of infrastructure proj and for loan to service the mounting foreign debt.
You bet the Delhi/Washington axis wasnt amused.
Perhaps this ISISTM bloodbath in Colombo is a non too subtle message to colombo ..
‘Dont get too cozy with the chicoms or else….’
Thanks for that gem of scoop.
Looks like the ubiquitous, much feared Mossad is just a bunch of sloppy nincompoops !
Everybody can sleep soundly now.
heheheh
How do you expect to fight against 5 Anglo states? Don’t repeat the mistake Germans, Japanese and Soviets made.
NWO wants Anglo countries to fight against us. Even if they succeed in defeating us Anglo countries will be so weakened that they will be ripe for a takeover by random gangsters and even Negroids.
I’m asking Anglos not to start the Byzantine-Sasanian War of 602-628. Maybe they will listen. Maybe they won’t. However if the fateful war does take place it will be the end of modern societies.
Standard unitedsnakes M.O.,
crisis, reaction, solution.
ISIS[CIA] in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Myanmar,…
preludes to merkkan troops on the ground. ?
Just like Philippines.
What’s the common thread to the above countries ?
Chinese investments. !
What does Ian Fleming’s law of probability says ?
Once is happenstance,………….
Really seriously!!!!!
Why the poor people are fat?
Because they cannot afford to have adequate diet.
They mostly can afford only pizzas and spaghetti with tomato juice. And that makes them fat.
And they are ill most of their lives.
Saxons were fighting with axes, Normans were fighting with swords.
Swords did win.
Superior arm usually wins.
When the USD loses its reserve currency status, of course, this will not directly increase debts denominated in USD. Rather on the contrary, like everything denominated in USD, the US debt will also lose value (but also the power to serve the debt will be diminished by the same factor).
When the USD loses its reserve currency status, that means that there is less demand for that currency and actually an oversupply. So, the USD will fall.
This is only plausible, and I think there are strong indicators that the USD is overvalued at the moment. Generally, in countries with a similar level of wealth as the US, the general price level is significantly higher than in the US. So, either it can be seen as an anomaly that the US is so rich (as measured by GDP or similar measures or that prices are relatively low in the US compared to other rich countries). In any case, a devaluation of the dollar would mean that the GDP of the US decreases (if measured in other currencies, if measured in USD, everyone else’s would go up) and that prices of imported goods measured in USD (the currency of the income of most US Americans) increases.
The devaluation of the USD would have good and bad consequences for the US. Generally, countries often want their currency not to be too high because they want their exports to be competitive. A devaluation of the USD might help partially rebuilding domestic industries – goods and services from the US could become more affordable and therefore more competitive internationally, and domestic production in the US would be in a better position to compete with imports because imports would become more expensive in the US. For the labor market in the US, this could overall be seen as a good thing, though in some areas East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea) are probably so much ahead of the US now that it might be difficult to reverse the large trade deficit of the US by rebuilding domestic production – in any case, this would not be an easy process.
On the other hand, costs of living would go up. US Americans use a lot of imported goods, it would not be possible to replace them quickly with domestically produced goods, and everything that is produced elsewhere would become more expensive for US Americans.
Financing the US government and military by selling USD bonds worldwide will become much more difficult when the indications that the USD will lose reserve status become clearer, which will lead to the expectations of a devaluation that will occur sooner or later. Either the US would have to get credits denominated in other currencies, which would create a default risk, or it would have to pay much larger interests on the debt.
I don’t think the future would have to be bleak for the US if it becomes more modest in time. If it scales back its imperial ambitions and decreases its military spending, a gradual devaluation of the USD could be beneficial for the US domestic and export industries.
If, however, the US clings to its imperial ambitions with all force, increases wasteful military spending further, and speeds up the process of other countries avoiding the USD by weaponising it with sanctions, a gradual scaling back of the international influence of the US with some advantages for its domestic industry is less likely, and a sudden crisis after the burst of the bubble is more likely.
Excellent comment, thank you.
Theoretically at least, scaling back US imperialism would be beneficial as you posit…
However I believe there is a much more fundamental problem at work here…and that is the financialization of the economy…this is simply another name for a Ponzi Scheme…Michael Hudson has figured this out and has gone back to ancient history to illustrate the basic problem…which is actually mathematical in nature…
Look up exponential growth…under ‘finance’ you will find two examples…
1. Compound interest
2. Ponzi Scheme
Mathematically they are the same…here is the problem in a nutshell…the productive economy cannot physically sustain exponential growth…so lending at interest overtakes the economy’s ability to keep up…you end up with too much debt and not enough real ‘stuff’…
The result is a meltdown…it’s amazing how mathematically neat this divergence is…the ancient civilizations figured out how to solve this…by means of wiping the slate clean periodically…but who is going to get Wall Street to wipe the slate clean…?
It’ll never happen…the reser
Got cut off there before finishing…
The reserve currency status allows a unique way to deal with the fundamental problem of finance capitalism…it enables the US to simply print money because all kinds of people and companies and even governments outside of the US need to have those dollars, simply to be able to trade…
We saw that demonstrably proven with the way that ‘quantitative easing’ was used to refloat an economy that would have sunk otherwise [as shown by prof Hudson with his amazing historiographical scholarship]…
Notice that this was done by keeping interest rates at zero [or even negative if inflation is taken into account…that’s like the lender paying the creditor to borrow…of course this sweet deal is available only to the banks]…
This proves that you can’t beat the math…they had to keep the interest rate at zero for a decade, otherwise it wouldn’t have worked…
But did it really work…?
What happens when the next, inevitable collapse comes…?…and there is no more need for dollars anywhere outside the mostly impoverished United States…where people are up to their neck in debt…?
Rubbish.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francisca
A deadly weapon when thrown, superior to swords due to range and unpredictable “collateral” damage in troop concentrations if it bounces off. A sword or seax was carried for close combat after the axe was thrown.
Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, and Jinping – the Globalists’ Water Boys.
Revolutionary Methods for Political Control.
the ancient civilizations figured out how to solve this…by means of wiping the slate clean periodically
A jubilee works because people stop lending to anybody. Everybody has to pay off their debts but no new debts are incurred until the jubilee passes. This puts a huge drag on society. It worked during a time of very little technological and economic change.
How would this work in a modern economy? Strict lending rules and tough bankruptcy courts make this uncessary. Of course, we lowered lending standards and we created things like Chapter 11 that allow borrowers to screw the lenders until there is nothing left.
I doubt things will be as bad as the doomsayers predict. There is still a Spain and it is a pretty good place to live. There is still a Great Britain as well.
What is a nation without its culture? Britain is multi-cultural now and where the cultures clash it is usually British culture that is the loser. There are many parts of Britain that if you were shown a picture of it amongst random pictures you would never guess it to be Britain, and it can only get worse. People adapt of course and some would even say they prefer it. I’d say it was awareness of this unsanctioned change that formed the emotional core of Brexit.
Britain is a lovely place and British people are good and decent people but they’ve been distracted and debased until they have let what they had slip away. Much of it is hardly recognisable and what is gone is lost for ever. I’ll let Spaniards speak for Spain.
There’s not much doubt that the dollar will go, it’s more a question of how.
The US can’t pay higher interest rates. There’s too much debt already and debt servicing (at very low interest rates) already takes up too much of the US budget.
Also, a lot of people would love their debts to be wiped out – the public (mortgages, auto loans, student debt) and the government itself (the whole QE debt load).
This suggests the Weimar route: 1) Insiders move their capital out of the dollar into hard currencies and take out very large loans in dollars to buy real assets with repayment in future worthless dollars. Weimar Germany saw a massive transfer of city property into Jewish ownership this way – with future repayment in worthless D Marks 2) Since the government is no longer credit worthy it just prints to cover it’s out of control spending. If things go the usual way, inflation will start off slowly but follow a parabolic curve as the public eventually figure out what’s happening.
The US could actually outdo Weimar Germany, since Weimar at least had an export boom (they still had viable export industries) and full employment – it was only middle class savers and fixed income people (e.g. pensioners) who lost everything.
Thanks for the detailed response. I assume the “blue” party is the KMT.
I have worked with a few Taiwanese engineers who relocated to China. They said it was due to lack of well-paying professional opportunities. They (and the Taiwan residing Taiwanese) were almost uniformly opposed to unification with the mainland, though.
It has a chance of working, not a guarantee. Besides, IMHO true democracy is short-lived. The deep state/vested corporate interests eventually regain control, if they ever lost it.
The US was actually a fairly successful republic for a long time, if you discount its treatment of African Americans.
I’ve said this some times already, but the world’s longest running Democracy (Switzerland) is still going fine since the Middle Ages. The trick is to hold onto power locally.
Each Canton raises (and spends) its own taxes with only a small amount going to central government.
Citizen participation (study of local and national issues and voting) is obligatory with compensated time off work, specialized research staff providing by law pro and con arguments. This is hard work, time consuming and expensive but it is real bullet proof democracy making loyal and committed citizens.
If we were a country of Swiss people — genetically and culturally German, French, and Italian — that might work well here too. But we aren’t, and we are heading farther away from that relatively happy state of affairs with each passing year.
Does that also include companies and corporations and the banking sector where untold trillions of taxpayer money was used to bail them out,do you really think that they will repay those trillions if you do come around, I have a bridge to unload and your my number one buyer.!!!
You’re probably right, but still, if you take democracy down to the lowest level (county / state regardless of ethnic mix) and make the people there responsible for spending their own taxes on their own schools, health, police, justice etc. some interesting things can happen.
Unfortunately participation is obligatory because human nature is lazy – but you are building a community. Also they aren’t going to vote or pay for ME wars or send their money for Aid to Israel.
Proof that it’s worth trying is that Washington the MSM and Special Interests would hate and oppose it in every way.
To the author Mike Whitney,
You seem to have a typo.
s/employees/employs
Also, I’ve found that I can actually talk in a serious way with native Chinese girls about race, sex, culture that I can’t with just about anyone who grew up in America without a risk of being perceived as mentally sick (which I’m clearly not).
https://gmachine1729.com/2019/05/07/why-native-chinese-girls-are-1000x-better/
The Us has outdone Weimar in terms of degeneracy and insanity.
However, I would disagree a bit, that Weimar Germany had full employment and exports.
The reality was, Weimar had a huge unemployment, changing political incompetent and corrupt puppets and ‘government’ almost by the day, and a massive inflation. Masonic
social democracy at its best.
You went with a cart of useless paper money to the bakery, and when you arrived at the bakery, your cart full of millions Marks didn’t buy you any bread. That is why Hitler and NSDAP rose to power, as a reaction to these problems, amplified by jewish degeneracy in theaters, film, press etc…
Just like in US or UK today, but the inflation is hidden.
These worthless paper “notes” looked like this
200 Billion for example.
http://johnmenadue.com/john-fitzgerald-in-response-to-bob-carr-on-china/#comments
hahahahahhahah
Your comment is still under moderation !
Fitzgerald
The 5liars, socalled ‘liberal democracies’ have bombed, invaded hundreds of countries since ww2.
If they’r are the ‘good guys’, there aint no more assholes in this world !
[sic]
So its the chicoms who organise a pivot to confront the 5lairs ?
Its the Chinese who have been screaming ‘white terror’ all these years ?
Its Xi who initiated a trade war , scheming to clobber the 5liars economy ?
………….
——————
P.S.
Why so many shameless psychopaths from the 5liars ?
Its getting impossible to award the greatest hoax of the century, the way 5liars keep surpassing themselves with each new day.
hehehehhe
Ex USSR general warns China…
‘Believe the unitedsnakes at your own risk’
The red army stripped itself naked in front
of merkkan enforcers !
I’m not poor but happen to like pizza and spaghetti. I have never heard of spaghetti with tomato juice. Seems it would be kind of runny but at least there would be a vegetable. Also, I am not fat thank you.
If the Nobel committee creates a greatest hoax of the century award, what are the chances the hoaxers of holocaust will ‘fess up in order to collect?
hehehehhe all the way to the bank.
Again.
The show goes on: “Steele and Skripal: A Unified Theory,” By James V. DeLong
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/03/steele_and_skripal_a_unified_theory.html
“Defence and Security Media Advisory Notice is an official request to news editors not to publish or broadcast items on specified subjects for reasons of national security.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DSMA-Notice