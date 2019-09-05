9/11 and Jeffrey Epstein: Media Malfeasance on Steroids

As the 18th anniversary of 9/11 approached, the arrest and alleged suicide of Jeffrey Epstein made headlines—and raised questions about the credibility of official narratives. As Eric Rasmusen writes: “Everybody, it seems, in New York society knew by 2000 that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were corrupting teenage girls, but the press wouldn’t cover it.” Likewise, everybody in New York society has long known that Larry Silverstein, who bought the asbestos-riddled white elephant World Trade Center in July 2001 and immediately doubled the insurance, is a mobbed-up friend of Netanyahu and a confessed participant in the controlled demolition of Building 7, from which he earned over 700 million insurance dollars on the pretext that al-Qaeda had somehow brought it down. But the press won’t cover that either.
The New York Times, America’s newspaper of record, has the investigative talent and resources to expose major corruption in New York. Why did the Times spend almost two decades ignoring the all-too-obvious antics of Epstein and Silverstein? Why is it letting the absurd tale of Epstein’s alleged suicide stand? Why hasn’t it used the work of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth—including the brand-new University of Alaska study on the controlled demolition of WTC-7—to expose the biggest scandal of the 21st century, if not all of American history?
The only conceivable answer is that The New York Times is somehow complicit in these monstrous crimes. It must be protecting its friends in high places. So who are those friends, and where are those high places?
One thing Epstein and Silverstein have in common, besides names ending in “-stein,” is alleged involvement in the illicit sex industry. Epstein’s antics, or at least some of them, are by now well-known. Not so for Silverstein, who apparently began his rags-to-9/11-riches story as a pimp supplying prostitutes and nude dancers to the shadier venues of NYC, alongside other illicit activities including “the heroin trade, money laundering and New York Police corruption.” All of this was exposed in a mid-1990s lawsuit. But good luck finding any investigative reports in The New York Times.
Another Epstein-Silverstein connection is their relationships to major American Jewish organizations. Even while he was allegedly pimping girls and running heroin, Larry Silverstein served as president for United Jewish Appeal of New York. As for Epstein, he was the boy toy and protégé of Les Wexner, co-founder of the Mega Group of Jewish billionaires associated with the World Jewish Congress, the Anti-Defamation League, and other pro-Israel groups. Indeed, there is no evidence that “self-made billionaire” Epstein ever earned significant amounts of money; his only investment “client” was Les Wexner. Epstein, a professional sexual blackmailer, used his supposed billionaire status as a cover story. In fact, he was just an employee working for Wexner and associated criminal/intelligence networks.
Which brings us to the third and most important Epstein-Silverstein similarity: They were both close to the government of Israel. Jeffrey Epstein’s handler was Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of Mossad super-spy Robert Maxwell; among his friends was Ehud Barak, who is currently challenging Netanyahu for leadership of Israel. Larry Silverstein, too, has friends in high Israeli places. According to Haaretz, Silverstein has “close ties with Netanyahu” (speaking to him on the phone every weekend) as well as with Ehud Barak, “whom Silverstein in the past offered a job as his representative in Israel” and who called Silverstein immediately after 9/11.
We may reasonably surmise that both Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Silverstein have been carrying on very important work on behalf of the state of Israel. And we may also surmise that this is the reason The New York Times has been covering up the scandals associated with both Israeli agents for almost two decades. The Times, though it pretends to be America’s newspaper of record, has always been Jewish-owned-and-operated. Its coverage has always been grotesquely distorted in favor of Israel. It has no interest in exposing the way Israel controls the United States by blackmailing its leaders (Epstein) and staging a fake “Arab-Muslim attack on America” (Silverstein). The awful truth is that The New York Times is part of the same Jewish-Zionist “we control America” network as Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Silverstein.
Epstein “Suicide” Illustrates Zionist Control of USA—and the Decadence and Depravity of Western Secularism
Since The New York Times and other mainstream media won’t go there, let’s reflect on the facts and lessons of the Jeffrey Epstein suicide scandal—a national disgrace that ought to shock Americans into rethinking their worldviews in general, and their views on the official myth of 9/11 in particular.
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly found dead in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City, one of America’s most corrupt prisons. The authorities claim Epstein hanged himself. But nobody, not even the presstitutes of America’s corporate propaganda media, convincingly pretends to believe the official story.
Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile pimp to presidents and potentates. His job was recruiting young girls for sex, then offering them to powerful men—in settings outfitted with hidden video cameras. When police raided his New York townhouse on July 6-7 2019 they found locked safes full of pornographic pictures of underage girls, along with piles of compact discs labeled “young (name of girl) + (name of VIP).” Epstein had been openly and brazenly carrying on such activities for more than two decades, as reported throughout most of that period by alternative media outlets including my own Truth Jihad Radio and False Flag Weekly News. (Even before the 2016 elections, my audience knew that both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were blackmailed clients of Jeffrey Epstein, that Clinton was a frequent flyer on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private jet, and that Trump had been credibly accused in a lawsuit of joining Epstein in the brutal rape of a 13-year-old, to whom Trump then allegedly issued death threats.) It was only in the summer of 2019 that mainstream media and New York City prosecutors started talking about what used to be consigned to the world of “conspiracy theories.”
So who was Epstein working for? His primary employer was undoubtedly the Israeli Mossad and its worldwide Zionist crime network. Epstein’s handler was Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of Mossad super-spy Robert Maxwell. According to sworn depositions, Ghislaine Maxwell recruited underage girls for Epstein and oversaw his sex trafficking operations. As the New Yorker reported August 16: “In court papers that were unsealed on August 9th, it was alleged that Maxwell had been Epstein’s central accomplice, first as his girlfriend, and, later, as his trusted friend and procuress, grooming a steady stream of girls, some as young as fourteen, coercing them to have sex with Epstein at his various residences around the world, and occasionally participating in the sexual abuse herself.” Alongside Maxwell, Epstein’s other Mossad handler was Les Wexner, co-founder of the notorious Mega Group of billionaire Israeli spies, who appears to have originally recruited the penniless Epstein and handed him a phony fortune so Epstein could pose as a billionaire playboy.
Even after Epstein’s shady “suicide” mega-Mossadnik Maxwell continued to flaunt her impunity from American justice. She no doubt conspired to publicize the August 15 New York Post photograph of herself smiling and looking “chillingly serene” at In-And-Out-Burger in Los Angeles, reading The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of C.I.A. Operatives. That nauseating photo inspired the New Yorker to accuse her of having “gall”—a euphemism for the Yiddish chutzpah, a quality that flourishes in the overlapping Zionist and Kosher Nostra communities.
Maxwell and The New York Post, both Kosher Nostra/Mossad assets, were obviously sending a message to the CIA: Don’t mess with us or we will expose your complicity in these scandalous crimes. That is the Mossad’s standard operating procedure: Infiltrate and compromise Western intelligence services in order to prevent them from interfering with the Zionists’ over-the-top atrocities. According to French historian Laurent Guyénot’s hypothesis, the CIA’s false flag fake assassination attempt on President John F. Kennedy, designed to be blamed on Cuba, was transformed by Mossad into a real assassination—and the CIA couldn’t expose it due to its own complicity. (The motive: Stop JFK from ending Israel’s nuclear program.) The same scenario, Guyénot argues, explains the anomalies of the Mohamed Merah affair, the Charlie Hebdo killings, and the 9/11 false flag operation. It would not be surprising if Zionist-infiltrated elements of the CIA were made complicit in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual blackmail activities, in order to protect Israel in the event Epstein had to be “burned” (which is apparently what has finally occurred).
So what really happened to Epstein? Perhaps the most likely scenario is that the Kosher Nostra, which owns New York in general and the mobbed-up MCC prison in particular, allowed the Mossad to exfiltrate Epstein to Occupied Palestine, where he will be given a facelift, a pension, a luxury suite overlooking the Mediterranean, and a steady stream of young sex slaves (Israel is the world’s capital of human trafficking, an honor it claimed from the Kosher Nostra enclaves of Odessa after World War II). Once the media heat wave blows over, Epstein will undoubtedly enjoy visits from his former Mossad handler Ghislaine Maxwell, his good friend Ehud Barak, and various other Zionist VIPs. He may even offer fresh sex slaves to visiting American congressmen.
This is not just a paranoid fantasy scenario. According to Eric Rasmusen: “The Justice Dept. had better not have let Epstein’s body be cremated. And they’d better give us convincing evidence that it’s his body. If I had $100 million to get out of jail with, acquiring a corpse and bribing a few people to switch fingerprints and DNA wouldn’t be hard. I find it worrying that the government has not released proof that Epstein is dead or a copy of the autopsy.”
But didn’t the alleged autopsy reportedly find broken neck bones that are more commonly associated with strangulation murders than suicides? That controversy may have been scripted to distract the public from an insider report on 4chan, first published before the news of Epstein’s “suicide” broke, that Epstein had been “switched out” of MCC. If so, the body with the broken neck bones wasn’t Epstein’s.
The Epstein affair (like 9/11) illustrates two critically important truths about Western secularism: there is no truth, and there are no limits. A society that no longer believes in God no longer believes in truth, since God is al-haqq, THE truth, without Whom the whole notion of truth has no metaphysical basis. The postmodern philosophers understand this perfectly well. They taught a whole generation of Western humanities scholars that truth is merely a function of power: people accept something as “true” to the extent that they are forced by power to accept it. So when the most powerful people in the world insist that three enormous steel-frame skyscrapers were blown to smithereens by relatively modest office fires on 9/11, that absurd assertion becomes the official “truth” as constructed by such Western institutions as governments, courts, media, and academia. Likewise, the assertion that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide under circumstances that render that assertion absurd will probably become the official “truth” as recorded and promulgated by the West’s ruling institutions, even though nobody will ever really believe it.
Epstein’s career as a shameless, openly-operating Mossad sexual blackmailer—like the in-your-face 9/11 coup—also illustrates another core truth of Western secularism: If there is no God, there are no limits (in this case, to human depravity and what it can get away with). Or as Dostoevsky famously put it: “If God does not exist, everything is permitted.” Since God alone can establish metaphysically-grounded limits between what is permitted and what is forbidden, a world without God will feature no such limits; in such a world Aleister Crowley’s satanic motto “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law” becomes the one and only commandment. In today’s Godless West, why should men not “do what they wilt” and indulge their libidos by raping young girls if they can get away with it? After all, all the other sexual taboos are being broken, one by one. Fornication, adultery, homosexuality, sadomasochism, gender-bending…all of these have been transformed during my lifetime from crimes and vices to “human rights” enjoyed by the most liberal and fashionable right-thinking Western secularists. Even bestiality and necrophilia are poised to become normalized “sexual identities” whose practitioners will soon be proudly marching in “bestiality pride” and “necrophilia pride” parades. So why not normalize pedophilia and other forms of rape perpetrated by the strong against the weak? And why not add torture and murder in service to sexual gratification? After all, the secret bible of the sexual identity movement is the collected works of the Marquis de Sade, the satanic prophet of sexual liberation, with whom the liberal progressivist secular West is finally catching up. It will not be surprising if, just a few years after the Jeffrey Epstein “suicide” is consigned to the memory hole, we will be witnessing LGBTQBNPR parades, with the BNPR standing for bestiality, necrophilia, pedophilia, and rape. (It would have been LGBTQBNPRG, with the final G standing for Gropers like President Trump, except that the G was already taken by the gays.) The P’s, pioneers of pedophile pride parades, will undoubtedly celebrate Jeffrey Epstein as an ahead-of-his-time misunderstood hero who was unjustly persecuted on the basis of his unusual sexual orientation.
It is getting harder and harder to satirize the decadence and depravity of the secular West, which insists on parodying itself with ever-increasing outlandishness. When the book on this once-mighty civilization is written, and the ink is dry, readers will be astounded by the limitless lies of the drunk-on-chutzpah psychopaths who ran it into the ground.
Correct me if I am wrong but I thought Lucky Larry only leased the WTC buildings rather than actually purchased them. I think I have read that his investment was in the region of 150 mill for which he has recouped a whopping 4 bill.
Would you please answer a preliminary question before I put finishing this on my busy agenda? You stake a fair bit of your credit on what you say about Larry Silverstein and insurance. My present understanding is that the insurance cover for WTC 1 and 2 was increased as a routine part of the financing deal he had made for a purchase which was only months old. Not true? Not the full story? Convince us.
As to WTC 7 my understanding is that he had owned the building for some years and had not recently increased the insurance. Not true? And when did any clause get into his WTC7 insurance contract which might have had some effect on inflating the payout?
“Trump had been credibly accused in a lawsuit of joining Epstein in the brutal rape of a 13-year-old, to whom Trump then allegedly issued death threats.)”
The “Katie Johnson” case collapsed in 2016 when it was revealed that “she” was in fact a middle-aged man, a stringer for the Jerry Springer show. Just another Gloria Allred fraud.
“a society that no longer believes in god no longer believes in the truth, since god is the truth….blah blah blah”
This is thin gruel indeed…..just silly platitudes from a muzzie convert. There are at least 100 billion galaxies in the universe with each galaxy containing as many as 100 billion stars. And there is no telling how many universes there are. Does anyone really believe Barrett’s preferred deity takes a time out from running this vast empire to service Barrett’s yearning for “truth”? Just goes to prove that humans will believe almost any idea as long as it’s sufficiently idiotic.
The release of Prof. J. Leroy Hulsey report on the finite element analysis of the WTC7 collapse should be a big news.
http://ine.uaf.edu/wtc7
http://ine.uaf.edu/media/222439/uaf_wtc7_draft_report_09-03-2019.pdf
Trump is Israel’s best friend. Right? So why is the Jew York Times trying to destroy him? I don’t get it.
Speaking of the truth v. parody I’d really rather work on the cause of Epstein’s death –yes I think he’s dead– suicide or strangulation?
There are some things the Justice Dept. could do if they wanted to. Why they apparently didn’t want to expose the corpse in greater detail, let media view the cell, have correspondent(s) interview the ex- cellmate of Epstein, et.al just leads to suspicions. This is something they should have to answer for . That includes AG Barr. Trump could make it happen–like every thing else– if Barr says no. The President won’t.
Because, I would like to believe Justice. That Epstein is in an unmarked grave in Florida after doing himself in. Part of that may be true. It’s just that I think he was murdered first.
Dostoyevsky with his “If God does not exist, everything is permitted.” overlooked the Jewish God who permits much more when it comes to Jewish gentile relations. The Jewish God is not limited by the Kant’s First Moral Imperative. The Jewish God’s moral laws are not universal. They are context dependent according to the Leninist Who, whom rule.
I would like to see more about the beginnings of Silverstein’s career.
Good work Kevin, Irrelevant exactly what Silverstein did in way of insurance.The FACT is that WTC7 DID NOT FALL due to fires. Neither did WTC1 or 2. The 6 million dollar question is ‘WHO put the ‘bang’ in the building?’ to bring them down, by what ever means. Im in favour of nukes for 1 and 2.
Answer that! Why isnt Silverstein arrested? I think Kevin provided the answer in the article..
The “Secular West” is run by Jews. The average American has nothing to do with this because the Media, Political and Economic Pathways are also controlled by the Jews. Here’s a good link to a video on Weimar Germany and how this is just about exactly what the Jews did there.
https://www.darkmoon.me/tag/weimar-germany/
and here is an article :
https://www.darkmoon.me/2013/the-sexual-decadence-of-weimar-germany/
The White Westerners have been beaten into the ground with antisemitism, racism and political correctness. Most of them are done and the Jews will do what they did in 1919-1933 in Weimar and destroy what is left of America and Western Civilization.
Everything they touch will die. They are the Grim Reaper of societies.
Before interacting with this “Wizard of Oz” character, be aware that he/she/they often draw other commenters in with questions and requests that are seldom resolved to his/her/their satisfaction, or with cryptic insinuations that distract discussion.
The same person also fuzzes up threads by pretending to be more than one commenter, the technique known as “sock puppetry.” See under Mr. Derbyshire’s February 15, 2019, article comment ## 28, 42, 43, 44, 68, 122, where he/she/they got sloppy also posting as “Anon[436].”
Among this website’s oddest, sophisticatedly trollish commenters.
I liked the article but skipped the part about some god. Nothing matches intellectual integrity.
“It is getting harder and harder to satirize the decadence and depravity of the secular West”
This is the same line of reasoning as Vltchek’s but then from a(nother) religious point of view.
I just stumbled onto your article from a link on reddit, r/epstein. You make some convincing arguments. I was thrilled that you brought 9/11 into this – because the Epstein “suicide” and how it is being covered reminds me so much of how I felt after 9/11 and the run-up to the war. -But you lost me at the end with the stuff about Godless secularism. I’ve read the bible and it is not the answer to what’s wrong with the world.
One thing cannot be denied : Epstein was arrested, denied bail and jailed awaiting trail on a Federal indictment for much the same offence he had pleaded guilty to a decade ago, which did not involve even a single homicide yet made him universally reviled and in as much trouble with the legal system as a man could be (almost certain never to get out again). Epstein was in far more trouble that anyone of his financial resources has ever been, but then that was for paying for sex acts with young teen girls.
What an awesomely impressive testament to the impunity enjoyed by the Jewish elite Epstein is. It is no wonder that Larry Silverstein was insouciant about the risks of a Jewish lightning fraud controlled demolition killing thousands of people in a building he had just bought and increased the insurance coverage of. After all, it wasn’t anything serious like paying for getting hundreds of handjobs from underage girls. And it is not like someone like the Pizzagate nut that fired his AR15 into underground child molestation complex beneath the Dems restaurant/pedophile centre would take all those WTC deaths seriously enough to shoot at him just because of inevitable internet accusations of mass murder. Mr Barrett, why don’t you step up and do it, thereby proving you believe the things you say.
Yes, he leased the World Trade Center buildings one and two from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He built World Trade Center building seven, having acquired a ground lease from Port Authority.
I can’t imagine why you ask this question in a public venue. I found the answer in less than one minute on the internet.
I assume the insurance policies were for the present value of his net profits for the duration of the leases.
I recall reading about this guy prior to the event. I believe it was USATODAY . He and a silent partner had bought the complex with a down of 63million and had it insured for 7billion. I thought it odd that the port authority would let go of the property at the time.
As the building deficiencies became known afterwards,my thoughts were along the line of insurance fraud.
I came across a copy of the rand Corp “state of the world 2000” which accurately describes the scenario and resulting culture of terror as “one possible future “…. funny how it’s taken all these years to discover this website.
9/11 – An inside job from the get-go. They brought the towers down by demo-implosion – probably C4 charges planted up and down the elevator shafts during normal maintenance. Detonated by remote control from a safe distance.
“…Since God alone can establish metaphysically-grounded limits between what is permitted and what is forbidden, a world without God will feature no such limits…”
Sounds pretty convincing, but only to (traditional) monotheists. After all, how do we receive a “message from God” about what is metaphysically permitted or forbidden? Only through his prophet, right? But how can we be absolutely sure that a self-proclaimed “prophet of God” is really what he claims to be ? There is no such absolute criterion. Such a “prophet” could be genuine, deluded or an impostor. Thus we have ultimately to resort to our reason to decide whether a prophet is real or phoney. But if human reason is the ultimate arbiter in this respect, then why not use it directly to decide what is moral and what is not? Thus we don’t need “God’s message” delivered through dubious “prophets” for our moral guidance. Being human, reasonable and sincere is enough.
The mainstream presstitutes, including the NYT are owned and operated by pro-Israel Jews. One does not expet these propagnda organs to expose the crimes of their supporters and associates.
You nailed it again – Doc — great article ! If the US populace doesn’t figure it out, from the 9/11 re-investigation and the Epstein case, in which neither, seem to have any indictments coming down, then maybe they will see that the Southern N Y Judicial district, is run by the same tribe that funded – Trotsky. Looting America, was much easier than looting Russia and Germany. Thanks Unz Rev.
Good thing that Wexner is Jewish so we can discount the possibility that he was telling the truth the other month when he said that Epstein stole vast amounts of Wexner money
Clever of Wexner to give Epstein 80 million dollars to deliberately lose.
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-lost-usd80-million-in-hedge-fund-bet-gone-bad.html
Wexner and his fellow Mossad spy Maxwell leaving Virginia Roberts alive to repeatedly sue them, and use the world”s media to accuse them of sexually abusing, trafficking, pimping her out to VIPs, and fiming the trysts was a brilliant way to keep everything a secret.
Yes, they are the greatest covert operatives ever.
Epstein’s crimes are simple breaches of etiquette when compared to Silverstein. I believe the term “Silverstein valleys” has been used to describe the melted granite discovered beneath the former towers, Silverstein grins widely in interviews, while so many suffered horribly.
One might even consider the 9/11 deaths to be something of a “holocaust”. Certainly one of the most evil human beings to have walked the Earth.
Silverstein said he gave the okay for wtc 7 to be “pulled”. The building was on fire at the time. Either someone wired it to be pulled while it was on fire and already damaged or it was wired for demolition beforehand. The second scenario seems a lot more likely. In that case all the insurance contract details are largely irrelevant to the bigger picture.
Just Jews. All the time. Forever evil.
The idea that the CIA is somehow independent of Mossad and that Mossad would have to warn the CIA off of the Epstein matter is implausible to me. Guyenot’s hypothesis tends to give cover to the CIA in the assassination of JFK by claiming that the CIA plot was set in motion as some sort of attempt to control JFK and that it was hijacked into an actual assassination by Mossad. That just isn’t credible.
It’s much more accurate to observe that the CIA was erected by the same zionists who oversaw the creation of Israel and later the forming of Mossad, and that the two agencies have been joined at the hip ever since.
Well stated.
go away! you do not belong to this surrounding. go get your answers elsewhere.
Bad cop good cop. NYT is trying to destroy him . Israel says to him :” send this , do this ,allow us to do this , increase this by this amount , and we will make sure that in final analysis you don’t get hurt ”
Trump possibly knows that the only people who could hurt him is the Jewish people of power .
Has NYT ever criticized Trump for relocating embassy , recognizing Golan, for allowing Israel use Anerican resources to hit Syria or Gaza , for allowing Israel drag US into more military involvement. for allowing Israel wage war against Gaza ,? Has NYT ever explored the dynamics behind abrogation of JCPOA and application of more sanctions?
NYT has focused on Russia gate knowing in advance that it has no merit and no public traction, Is it hurting Trump or itself ?
You’re right of course. But humans are frail, frightened and fallen (with or without the Christian doctrine of original sin). As a result, they cling to their spooks and spirits and salvation in the sky. I am reminded of Gibbon’s wry observation concerning the gods of ancient Rome:
“The policy of the emperors and the senate, as far as it concerned religion, was happily seconded by the reflections of the enlightened, and by the habits of the superstitious part of their subjects. The various modes of worship, which prevailed in the Roman world, were all considered by the people as equally true; by the philosopher as equally false; and by the magistrate as equally useful. And thus toleration produced not only mutual indulgence, but even religious concord.”
A truly secular society is a difficult act to master. In today’s ‘post-Christian’ West, the central tenets of our moribund society derive from Protestant Christian axiology. It might very well appear to be a secular society, but it’s ethics and its moral grammar are those of the New Testament, and as such they are wreaking great havoc upon us. This quasi-Jewish tract is responsible for the sort of life-denying nonsense that has succeeded in replacing family and tribe with the ‘universalism’ that adjures its followers to find greater affinity with complete strangers, from totally different cultures, than with their own brothers, should those brothers ‘profess’ a different ‘faith’. This of course is the seedcorn of Communism, whereby one class – the workers – is adjured to find equally great affinity with those of their own condition throughout the world, rather than with the ordered structure of a functioning society at home. As the Jewish pundit Oscar Levy remarked, in his Foreword to George Pitt-Rivers The World Significance of the Russian Revolution in 1919:
‘There is a direct line of succession from Savonarola to Luther, from Luther to Robespierre and from Robespierre to Lenin.’
Left-Liberal Progressivism is Protestant Christianity shorn of its miracles and mumbo-jumbo. It may appear secular, but the ‘mysterious’ half, of which it has divested itself, has been rapidly made good by means of the axiological half having grown to replace it, thus repairing the ruptured circle, as it were. The quasi-religious zeal, displayed by the Progressive zeitgeist, is actually far greater – and far more deleterious – than even that of the Puritans in the tragic and despicable ‘wars of religion’ of the sixteenth- and seventeenth-centuries.
If we take Shaw’s and Nietzsche’s shared analogy that we of the great Western tradition are the inheritors of ‘Supermen’, then Christian axiology is the green kryptonite, that until the Reformation was stowed more or less safely and successfully inside the lead-lined box that was the Roman Catholic Church.
Technology, in the form of the Guttenberg press, arguably led to the removal of said kryptonite from its traditional storage, where it was brazenly on display in the form of Calvin and Luther’s Reformation. Today, the next great leap forward in the world of communications, in the shape of the internet, might just see technology once again changing the world. The only question is, will it be for the better or the worse?
the whole Bible thing is the “fifth column” of the Talmudic Jew to slave us all, likewise, the two other monotheist outshoots. let´s revere our Mother Earth & enjoy our Father Time.
Great article Kevin, thanks. The greatest tragedy of our time is in our faces, yet we can’t speak about it in public to save our planet.
The west is living in a secular charade. It is not true secularism.
It is the Jewish-Zionists at the top of the west who push whatever is ” Good for the Jews”.
This GFJ agenda is like sifting sand in a desert.
One minute a strong united USA would be the GFJ agenda.
The next minute masses of people divided and fighting with each other is the GFJ agenda.
Every second, every minute of every day the GFJ MSM of the west twists things like a pretzel.
It makes no sense as secularism or religious-ism. It is GFJism and that is all to it.
Aldous Huxley said that Darwin said the top people run the human species , that they are wild and need to be tamed by an alien species. Aldous Huxley, CS Lewis and JFK died the same day.
The best way to tame these GFJists is “free speech”.
Yet, they cry out in pain. Free speech hurts us, it is a crime to hurt us. We might melt.
their “marriage” was sealed with Kennedy´s assassination.
Your comment depends for its validity on interpreting Silverstein’s words, which were by no means unambiguous**, as meaning that he knew the building was rigged for explosive demolition and had just ordered someone (who?) or accepted the advice of someone (who?) to detonate the charge(s).
It’s hard to know what the biggest problem is about that. I’m inclined to think that he was not mad or distraught so wouldn’t have said anything so clearly contrary to his interests. (Hey, guys, at last I’ve got the excuse to blow up this crummy building and, yippee, its made my day!).
**think it through this way. What would he say to explain the situation arising from the fire chief saying “five hours and no sign of our getting that fire out. In fact I’m afraid that our men could be in danger from collapse sometime in the next hour. I want them out. Any problem?” ? Then you have a building owner struggling for words in a situation he’s never experienced before saying….. well what do you say after you’ve received that appalling news? How about “Yeah, I see, you’re saying we gotta pull it? OK, OK, you’re the expert”? Then someone interviews him and he still lacks technical expertise to say any more than he did.
Do you have a reason for thinking your guess is any better than the one I’ve put up for consideration above?
Well it would be mildly flattering to be told by one of UR’s sane commenters that I didn’t belong in your company but, judging from your bizarre comments record that it cost me a click on your moniker to find I’m sure it isn’t worth hearing from you. You are a nutter.
It was a 100 year lease, which is better described by the word purchase.
People with normal IQ would believe that Epstein killed himself, if the following took place –
Media day and night asking questions about him from 360 degree of inquiries
1 why the surveillance video were not functioning despite the serious nature of the charges against a man who could rat out a lot in court against powerful people
2 why the coroner initially thought that Epstein was murdered
3 how many guards and how many fell asleep?
4 who and why allowed the spin story around Epstein brilliance and high IQ build up over the years ?
5 how does Epstein come to get linked to non -Jews people who have absolute loyalty to Israel
6 how did Epstein get involved with Jewish leaders ?
7 How did Epstein continue to enjoy seat on Harvard and enjoy social celebrity status after plea deal ?
8 Why did Wexner allow this man so much control over his asset ?
9 Media felt if terrorism were unique Muslim thing , why media is not alluding to the fact that pedophilia is a unique Jewish thing ?
10 why the angle of Israel being sex slavery capital and Epstein being sex slave pimp not being connected ?
11 how death in prison in foreign unfriendly countries often become causus celebre by US media , politicians , NGO and US treasury – why not this death ?
Now do tell us oh mysterious [340] a little about your anonymous self. So far we don’t even know that there is something interesting to know about you and your views because all the evidence is that you are a somewhat autistic obsessive who repeats himself on a subject of no importance or interest to anyone else with almost pathological pedantic literal repetition.
Curiously you do confirm the picture of high functioning autistics as people with no social skills or emotional intelligence whatever. After all, what are we dumb folk meant to think about your repeatedly warning us that we, unlike you, are not smart enough to deal with the wiles of this nefarious Wizard character?
Not true. A respectable civil rights attorney, Lisa Bloom, handled Katie Johnson’s case. Shortly before the scheduled press conference at which Johnson was to appear publicly, she received multiple death threats: “Bloom said that her firm’s website was hacked, that Anonymous had claimed responsibility, and that death threats and a bomb threat came in afterwards.” https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2016/11/3/13501364/trump-rape-13-year-old-lawsuit-katie-johnson-allegation Johnson folded because she was terrified (and perhaps paid off).
In “Body of Secrets” by James Bamford, a newspaper article from the Truman era is referenced where the OSS, predecessor of the CIA, is described as “a converted vault in Washington used as an office space for 5 or 6 Jews working to protect our national secrets” (or similar wording).
Going from memory and gave away my copy of the book….. sorry for the vague reference, but you can look it up.
I think #34 (as it is now) probably counts as a considered response to your pithy, not to say summary, account.
The attack on 911 on the WTC was done by Israel and the zionist controlled US government traitors and every thinking American knows it, 3000 Americans murdered and not a peep out of anyone on the real perpetrators and the congress aka the lower house of the knesset never said a word, and they all know who did it, that is control by the zionists that is beyond comprehension!
This attack was meant to throw America into the mideast to destroy the mideast for zionist Israel and Israels greater Israel agenda ie the conquering the mideast for zionist Israel and in doing so AL CIADA aka ISIS was created by the zio/US and Israel and zio/Britain and zio/NATO to do terrorism to give the excuse to invade and bomb the hell out of Iraq and Syria and next on the agenda is Iran.
Millions of innocent civilians have been murdered for zionist Israel by the zio/US and Israel and zio/Britain and zio/Nato, and thousands of Americans have been killed and hundreds of thousand wounded and crippled for life , all for zionist Israel.
This is not the first time Israel and the zio/US has killed Americans for zionist Israel, the USS Liberty was attacked by Israel and the zio/US in a joint attack that killed 34 and wounded 194, in an attempt to sink the Liberty and get the zio/US into attacking Egypt! See these books Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen and Remember the Liberty by Phil Nelson and survivors of the attack.
Americas greatest enemy is zionism!
You wouldn’t like to be thought naive would you? Suppose that plaintiff Johnson was a real actually existing person of the female persuasion and supposing that, between her and her second string celebrity counsel, they concluded they weren’t even going to get hush money out of Trump but, because he could be or was already elected to be President, they could be in danger from the FBI and Justice Department what would their crisis manager/PR flack advise. Death threats! Yep, that should be enough.
No problem. Perhaps, we can also talk about the ludicrously obvious, high-explosive demolition of the Twin Towers & Building 7? And the astounding coincidence of both towers getting hit by two Boeing’s just before the explosives went off.
Be kind. Facts can upset him. He’s relied on his alcohol damaged memory and its let him down again.
Hey Whitewolf!
While the late-Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), the “Mastermind of 9/11″allegedly languishes in Camp X-Ray🙄 after his undergoing approximately 100 waterboarding sessions, the real Jewish “9/11 accomplice player” who knew everything about the pre-planned demolition of the WTC towers, was regrettably never waterboarded by ZUS crime investigators who very likely would have eliminated airplane crashes & pursuant fires as cause of Tower pancaking.
“Lucky” Larry is the freest Amerikan high-terririst criminal in all my country’s history and unaccountable with peers,👺he will privately celebrate the next commemoration of the lies of September 11, 2001.
Thanks, Whitewolf, the bigger evidence of 9/11 detail easily escaped the attention of the Zelikow 9/11 Report.
An atheist like “nsa” must concede Dosteovsky’s point from his novel The Possessed that even for the atheist the concept of God represents the collective consciousness, highest principles, and ontological aspirations of believers. Given this sense, “nsa’s” real animus is more than likely an atavistic hatred of Christians and Muslims, probably for just being alive in his paranoid mind. What imbecility when this clown cites a multiverse of universes that has no proof and less plausibility for its existence than the tooth fairy. I’d also bet “nsa” speaks algebra, too, like the recently deceased mathematical genius, Jeffrey Epstein.
What’s Mr. Wexner’s, Mega’s, and Mossad/CIA’s involvement? That’s the real question trolls like “nsa” and the Dems and Republicans alike are crapping in their pants we’ll find out. When evidence starts to cascade out of their ability to spin or suppress it, things will get interesting. Meanwhile, Fox News is still doing its best from what I can tell to run cover for 911, now extended to the suspiciously related perps in the Epstein affair.
“The Epstein affair (like 9/11) illustrates two critically important truths about Western secularism: there is no truth, and there are no limits. A society that no longer believes in God no longer believes in truth…..”
You said it ALL Kevin.
Well done.
P.S.
This is what I personally believe about Epstein.
They spirited this pedophile Jew to Occupied Palestine, did some face lift to him and a gave him pension as well.
And who knows all these senators and congressmen do when they visit this shithole a.k.a. israel, what they do at nights in their hotel rooms.
I suggest you do a web search for Heinz Pommer. There are 3, 20 minute video lectures explaining his study of the WTC collapse. He independently confirms the Sandia Lab report from 2003 that also proved the towers were brought down by a nuclear weapon placed underground. This news alone should have all Americans marching in the streets.
Search a little deeper by accessing Heinz Pommer’s recently released study of the WTC collapse. He confirms what the Sandia Lab reported in 2003, it was a nuclear event.
More prophetic words were ever spoken or written by any of the statesmen of the Twentieth Century than these, even though they themselves were insufficient to describe the horrors that the Zionist state would bring upon the world if left unchecked- and its power and influence have been unchecked since the 1960’s. The last time that the world stood up to Zionist power in an appreciable way was during the Suez Crisis.
The most dangerous political alliance in recorded history is that unequal marriage between the Zionist neocons and their willing partners in crime, the tens of millions of budding and rapture ready “Christian” Zionists who would gladly see most of the world incinerated to satisfy their Satanic zeal for the restitution of the temple worship.
Connect the dots….
DOT.. Port loses claim for asbestos removal | Business Insurance
https://www.businessinsurance.com › article › ISSUE01 › port-loses-claim-…
May 13, 2001 – The suit sought claim of the Port Authority’s huge cost of removing asbestos from hundreds of properties ranging from the enormous World Trade Center complex
DOT…Silverstein knew when he leased WTC 7 that he would have to pay out of pocket for asbestos abatement removal in WTC 7, multiple millions, which is why the Port Authority leased it so cheaply.
DOT…In May, 2000, a year before, signing the lease, he already had the design drawn for a new WTC building. Silverstein had no plans to remove the asbestos as he already had plans to replace it.
DOT… Larry Silverstein signs the lease just six weeks before the WTC’s twin towers were brought to the ground by terrorists in the September 11, 2001, attacks.
DOT….After leasing the complex, Silverstein negotiated with 24 insurance companies for a maximum coverage of $3.55 billion per catastrophic occurrence. However, the agreements had not been finalized before 9/11.
DOT…..Silverstein tries to sue insurers for double the payout claiming 2 catastrophic occurrences because of 2 planes involved.
DOT….Silver loses that lawsuit but sues the air lines and settles for almost another billion, $ 750,000,000.
Just another Jew insurance fire folks. He planned on tearing down WTC 7 to begin with. The only missing DOT is who he hired to set the demolition explosives in WTC 7. Were they imported from our ME ally?
And when one tries to explain ‘One is a messenger of god’ the asylum doors swing open as wide as they can and sedatives are lined up to take the sting out of the reality that god also doesn’t live there…
The Siverstein Valley! Molten granite caused by nuclear fusion or fission, is the only correct answer. Yet, the powers that be covered their ass by sending scientists (cough, cough) to the site, and they promptly claimed the valley of molten granite was caused by glaciers thousands of years ago. There’s no end to their cunning, and bullshit.
Same with the “I believe in what’s in the Bible” line. Which Bible? Who decided what books to include? Why? etc.
Of course, you can’t “reason” with “believers” anyway.
You don’t like being reminded that “Wizard” crapped in his cap, do you?
As I’ve also told you before, expect the same comment whenever you try to foul up threads of interest to me.
A foreign policy of “maximum pressure” and swagger: tawdry bribes, heavy-handed threats, and complete failure…..now what group does this remind me of?
US State Dept Program Offers $15 Million to Iran Revolutionary Guards September 4, 2019
The US State Department has unveiled a new $15 million “reward program” for anyone who provides information on the financial inner workings of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, in an attempt to further disrupt them.
The program comes after the US declared the Revolutionary Guards “terrorists,” but remains very unusual, in as much as it targets an agency of a national government instead of just some random militant group.
The Financial Times reports on the farce that is our government’s Iran policy:
Four days before the US imposed sanctions on an Iranian tanker suspected of shipping oil to Syria, the vessel’s Indian captain received an unusual email from the top Iran official at the Department of State.
“This is Brian Hook . . . I work for secretary of state Mike Pompeo and serve as the US Representative for Iran,” Mr Hook wrote to Akhilesh Kumar on August 26, according to several emails seen by the Financial Times. “I am writing with good news.”
The “good news” was that the Trump administration was offering Mr Kumar several million dollars to pilot the ship — until recently known as the Grace 1 — to a country that would impound the vessel on behalf of the US. To make sure Mr Kumar did not mistake the email for a scam, it included an official state department phone number.
The administration’s Iran obsession has reached a point where they are now trying to bribe people to act as pirates on their behalf. When the U.S. was blocked by a court in Gibraltar from taking the ship, they sought to buy the loyalty of the captain in order to steal it. Failing that, they resorted to their favorite tool of sanctions to punish the captain and his crew for ignoring their illegitimate demand. The captain didn’t respond to the first message, so Hook persisted with his embarrassing scheme:
“With this money you can have any life you wish and be well-off in old age,” Mr Hook wrote in a second email to Mr Kumar that also included a warning. “If you choose not to take this easy path, life will be much harder for you.”
Many people have already mocked Hook’s message for its resemblance to a Nigerian prince e-mail scam, and I might add that he comes across here sounding like a B-movie gangster. Hook’s contact was not an isolated incident, but part of a series of e-mails and texts that he has sent to various ships’ captains in a vain effort to intimidate them into falling in line with the administration’s economic war. This is what comes of a foreign policy of “maximum pressure” and swagger: tawdry bribes, heavy-handed threats, and complete failure.
Great job of discrediting a real conspiracy (Epstein) with nutjob quackery (9/11).
@Kevin Barrett
Oh that’s right, it was the offspring. They appeared together at the press conference, so it was an easy mistake. Of course “Just another Gloria Allred fraud” works just as well as a description of Bloom. 0HOUR1 was doxxed a few months later – over two years ago now – funny how no charges were ever even filed since he’s no longer so “anonymous”. Bloom and Katie Johnson/Al Taylor/Norm Lubow/Rev Bud Green/Ron X/Jack Briggs probably crossed paths on the daytime TV circuit, or when he was shopping a bogus Casey Anthony interview.
Perhaps there are betterer best friends in the wings.
The Committee of 300 is an evolution of the British East Indies Company Council of 300. The list personally last seen included many Windsors (Prince Andrew), Rothchilds, other Royals. Some of the Americans included some now dead and other still living: George HW Bush, Bill Clinton Tom Steyer, Al Gore, John Kerry, Netanyahu, lots of bankers, Woolsey (ex CIA), journalists like Michael Bloomberg, Paul Krugman, activists and politians like Tony Blair, now dead Zbigniew Brzezinski, CEOs Charles and Edgar Bronfman. The list is long and out of date but these people control much of what goes on whether good or bad. Their hands are everywhere doing good and maybe some of this bad stuff.
Agree.
Given the facts a 10 year-old child could see that the official 911 explanation was totally flawed. Just three of these facts are sufficient, the ‘dancing Israelis’, Silverstein admitting to the ‘pull (demolish) it’ order and the collapse of steel-framed WTC 7 in freefall despite not being hit. It is not hyperbole to say that America is a failed state given that the known perpetrators were never even charged. ZOG indeed.
said:
“Yet, they cry out in pain. Free speech hurts us, it is a crime to hurt us. We might melt.”
Coming to the US next:
Below is where free speech on the truly impossible “holocaust” storyline is illegal, violators go to prison for Thought Crimes. In all western countries, persecution, harassment, violent attacks & threats are the order of the day against those who engage in free speech about the impossible claims within it.
Those are obvious admissions that the storyline doesn’t stand up to scientific, logical, & rational scrutiny.
It has always been clear that the official 9/11 narrative was intended for those with i.q.’s of Stygian depth or so intellectually lazy as not to be bothered with the most rudimentary facts and the exercise of common sense, their heads buried in the sand of popular entertainment and sports.
A steel and concrete skyscraper cannot be reduced mostly to dust by either the impact of a commercial airliner or a hydrocarbon based office fire. Anyone who claims otherwise is a liar or an imbecile- or a combination of both, as the terms are not mutually exclusive.
Of course, mendacity is a standard operating procedure of the USRAELI state, and imbecility among the general population of infotainment consumer proles its sustaining sine qua non.
Christ said there were only TWO commandments, not 10 or 620.
1.) Love God with all your heart.
2.) Treat others as you would want to be treated.
That’s all there is to know and all the reason you need to throw the pack of Jewish garbage known as the OT (and much of the Jew-edited NT) into the fire.
said:
“One might even consider the 9/11 deaths to be something of a “holocaust”.”
Now you’re getting to their real source of power, the fake “holocaust” narrative.
It enables the horrors that we are witnessing. A contrived fabrication that silences criticism. Quite the useful tool. And silencing free speech about the complete lack of proof and it’s scientific impossibility is what is driving all that we see.
such as:
http://www.unz.com/chopkins/the-future-of-the-spectacle-or-how-the-west-learned-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-reality-police/
“Millions of innocent civilians have been murdered for zionist Israel by the zio/US and Israel and zio/Britain and zio/Nato, and thousands of Americans have been killed and hundreds of thousand wounded and crippled for life , all for zionist Israel.”
………………………..
It is not only these misfortune people they lost their lives, my friend.
You see how many millions of people from Asia and Africa flooded Europe today.
And those refugees they run from war torn Syria, I understand .
Those though, who came from Africa and other shithole countries bringing their burkas, their eight month old fetus in their bellies and their i-phones along and sucking immediately welfare from Hellas, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, etc, WHO is bringing them in?????
WHO’s plan was and still is, to de-whitenize Europe as well the USA?
Cause all this human trash they gather in the Mexican border, don’t tell me they are coming from war torn countries…
SOME ONE IS SENDING THERE.
If they face other social problems they MUST stay in their countries and solve them.
It reminds me the initial problem Jews had, when they declare their ….”independence” in 1948.
They had a “country” but no enough people (jews) to live in it.
So, what they did? ASIDE OF ETHNO-CLEANSING THE PALESTINIANS??
They send “black agents” (jews who speak fluent Arabic) in the Arab countries and they bomb Jewish markets, synagogues and areas where jews live in peace for centuries with Arabs.
And then, they call all jews to emigrate in Israel where they can live in peace in their “own” country.
HOWEVER THE SOLUTION TO THIS PROBLEM IS EXTREMELY SIMPLE!
You need in US a General with balls (or even a Sargent) to investigate 9/11, and then, you will see the rats running to Israel for cover. But even there will not be able to hide.
They will pray for Hitler to get up from his grave and save them.
“Respectable”?
BWAHAHAHAHAHA!
You do realize that Lisa Bloom is the daughter of Glora Allred and defender of Harvey Weinstein do you not?
You people are so desperate to try to link Trump to Epstein it’s pathetic.
I suggest you go back to your gatekeeping nonsense of trying to discredit the 9/11 Truth Movement by spreading misinformation about nukes in the towers.
This article stakes out much important ground of information and interpretation Kevin Barrett. The essay resonates as a historic statement of some of our current predicaments. What about the comparisons that might be made concerning the mysteries attending the disappearing corpses of Osama bin Laden and Jeffrey Epstein. And according to Christopher Ketcham, the release of the High Fivin’ Urban Movers back to Israel was partially negotiated by Alan Dershowitz who played a big role in defending Epstein over a long period.
The ultimate “nutjob quackery” of 9/11 is Phillip Zelikow’s 9/11 Commission Report, a document that stands as a testimony and marker signifying the USA’s descent into a mad hatter’s imperium of lies. legend and illusion.
Has someone (hint: the author of this article) got a real bad case of TDS? Yes, someone has.
Does someone think the pedophilia means consensual relations with 17 year olds? Yes, someone does.
“Junior” quit been a dick.
In israel, jews are murdering daily Palestinians with bullets made out from depleted uranium which kills slowly everything else with it’s radioactive power around the main victim.
Using Islamic terms when speaking about Truth?
That’s cute. No agenda here- just a truth teller seeking to help Christians have peace and freedom, huh?
Cue the jazz hands and bowler hat. This author is that shady- naked propaganda. He, and Unz, insult our intelligence.
You might try:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2019/07/29/gina-haspel-wild-indians/
‘Believers’ aren’t exactly innocent in the criminal history of the disintegrating Western culture…
Adding to Junior’s comment, I quit reading after you wrote of “credible accusations” of Mr. Trump being involved “in the brutal rape of a 13 year old.” And feminist shakedown artist Lisa Bloom, daughter of the even more infamous feminist shakedown artist G. Allred, is your “credible source?” Bloom has about as much credibility as the sicko democrat women who tried to derail Judge Kavanaugh.
Regardless of how much one might hate Trump (and I’m no Trump supporter) levelling such unfounded accusations is journalistic malfeasance. Did we elect the Devil Incarnate? Mr. Barrett, I’m done reading you.
Many good themes touched upon in the article.
The parallels between 9/11 and the Epstein “suicide”, and how those (and so many other) crimes are all hushed up and lied about from all government and law enforcement and media bigwigs.
How Zionism is behind (most of) it all, and how our government and institutions are rotted to the core by Jewish supremacist treachery, corruption and fraud. Even to the point of serial permanent wars to benefit Israel, and terrorize millions of innocent people who simply happen to be inconvenient to Zionist Jewish supremacists in some way, shape or form.
That said, a few minor quibbles..
If there were any shred of proof or evidence, that Epstein had the goods on Trump, or that Trump had raped a child, then one thing we can all be absolutely certain about, is that such news would have been trumpeted and screeched to the high heavens, by the (((media))), and “Intelligence” agencies, and assorted Trump derangement zombies all over the place. So many people are so unhinged in their psychotic hatred of Trump, that pretending that some evidence of his crimes are being studiously ignored by MSNBC and CNN and NYT and the FBI and armies of Trump-haters, simply does not pass the straight-face test.
Two of them were hit by jets, thereby creating the pretext for their collapse. A minor point, but I’m just suggesting a bit more de rigueur if you’re writing an article.
But this insistence on believing in a universal God, sanctioned and ordained by an official religion, as being the fount of human goodness, is silly.
I don’t need to catalogue all the horrors and rapes and genocides and atrocities committed by the pious and fervent over the minimums, and including today, to point out that it’s often the religious zealots who’re the most bloodthirsty of all.
What can be more monstrous than putting on a robe of God’s earthy representative, and then using the authority of God to rape little boys?
What is more monstrous than putting men in cages and then setting them on fire?
The Crusades, that Muslims and Jews so persistently lament, were conducted by the God-fearing and devout.
ISIS is nothing unless fanatic in their religious fervor.
I saw Iceland was in the news recently, because of Pence’s visit, and their shock at all of his security.
They simply have no use for such militarism on that island, because even as their society is more or less secular, people are not murdering and raping and thieving wholesale.
It isn’t human nature to kill people just because you can. Or to rape girls just because they’re there.
No.
I’m an agnostic, and I would be appalled and even intervene, if I saw a man abusing a child.
Our morality doesn’t come from any book. It comes from our nature, which is imbedded in our genome. Anthropologists study all the cultures of the world, from primitive tribes in the Amazon, to great ancient civilizations, to modern nation-states. And they all have universal values.
Nourish and protect one’s family from harm. Make alliances with other like-minded men and women to protect your people from potential enemies. Seek out the members of the opposite sex from your people and strive to create your own family. Don’t murder or rape or otherwise swindle the members of your community. These things are more or less universal, and they don’t require a book to be interpreted by a priest or rabbi or cleric to know that raping your neighbors daughter is not allowed, nor is it something most men would be inclined to do. Children are not sexually attractive to adults unless those adults are depraved deviants.
And they don’t need to read that in a book, to know it’s true. It comes from the blood.
The special relationship between the CIA and the Mossad was driven partly by the efforts of CIA officer James Angleton . Philip Weiss in his article in Mondoweiss entitled “The goy and the golem: James Angleton and the rise of Israel.” states that Angleton’s “…greatest service to Israel was his willingness no to say a word about the apparent diversion of highly enriched plutonium from a plant in Western Pennsylvania to Israel’s nascent nuclear program …” The same program which JFK tried to curtail which efforts may have led to his assassination .
SeptemberClues.info has an excellent article on the power of TV imagery “The weapon of mass distraction ” and how most of us fell for the images of planes and destruction we saw on TV on 9/11 and the days after “… the 9/11 psyop relied foremostly on that weak spot of ours “. Little did we know that we were watching demolitions , crisis actors , liars and computer generated images of planes hitting buildings . It was a scripted Hollywood production .
I like the Unz Review and totally support it purpose to provide accurate information and “bring down” the lying mainstream media.
However, this article does not help.
For instance, Silverstein is not a “confessed participant” in the destruction of the WTC. His statement about “pulling it” is ambiguous.
Similarly, the statement about the New York Times weak and biased reporting of Epstein’s death, does not lead to the conclusion that “[t]he only conceivable answer is that The New York Times is somehow complicit in these monstrous crimes. It must be protecting its friends in high places. So who are those friends, and where are those high places?”
Well, the Times’ reporting is concededly awful and biased. But there are explanations for the Time’s behavior other than complicity, including but not limited to, rank incompetence.
The whole idea of providing an alternative media is not to reproduce the MSM in their exaggerations, distortions and selective reporting of facts. It is to provide unbiased reporting of actual facts. It is also to provide carefully reasoned analysis as to what conclusion may arise from those facts.
We will not build a better society by emulating the faults of the current media.
For the love of God, this is stupid. Larry Silverstein was talking about the Fire Commander, for fuck’s sake. The Fire Commander made the decision to pull the firefighters out of the building because they could not put the fire out and were in unnecessary danger. That’s all he meant. There is not one word in this that has anything to do with a controlled demolition whatsoever.
In order to believe what the 9/11 Douchers would have you believe about this comment, you would have to believe that 1) Building 7 was wired for demolition beforehand; 2) That the NYC Fire Commander somehow knew about this; 3) That the NYC Fire Commander was perfectly okay with allowing his men to spend hours inside a burning building in which he knew that explosive charges had already been rigged to blow; 4) That the NYC Fire Commander had the authority to decide when the charges should be blown and had access to the master switch that would blow them all; 5) That after 7 hours of attempting to fight the fire, the NYC Fire Commander (who by now can be nothing but a full-fledged member of the conspiracy) decides, after briefly consulting with Larry Silverstein, “Oh, the hell with this! Let’s just blow up the building now!”, to which Larry Silverstein agrees; 6) That after spending 7 hours in a burning building that had fires burning randomly throughout it and that had been struck by multiple pieces of debris, all of the explosive charges and their detonators were still in perfect working order; 7) That none of the firefighters extensively searching the building for survivors happened to notice any of the pre-placed explosive charges nor thought it necessary to report about such; 8) That the NYC Fire Commander then proceeds to “pull” the building after presumably giving some other order for the men to evacuate, which order was never recorded because the “pull” order must have meant “blow up the building”; 9) And that Larry Silverstein, after being part of a massive conspiracy involving insurance fraud, murder, and arson which, if exposed, would send him to a federal death sentence, just decides to casually mention all of this in a television interview for all and sundry to see, but it is only the 9/11 Douchers who pick up on the significance of it.
Does any of this sound remotely believable? Did anyone subscribing to this nonsense stop to think about the context in which this conversation took place? Do any of you 9/11 Douchers even care that you’re being completely ridiculous and grasping at nonexistent straws in your vain attempt to establish some sort of case for controlled demolition? Do you even care that everybody can see that what you are saying makes no sense at all? It is perfectly obvious that Larry Silverstein is NOT talking about controlled demolition here. To believe otherwise would require you to literally be insane, to not understand the plain meaning of words and to have no awareness of conversational contexts; yet not only have you swallowed all of this, you have been beating the drum of this insanity for nearly 20 years.
There is no point in reasoning with an insane person. There is, however, the possibility that you don’t really believe what you are saying and are just flogging a hobbyhorse, in which case it is you who are engaging in mendacious journalism and trafficking in lies. In either case, you need to be silenced. Neither lies nor insanity have any “right” to be uttered in the public square. You 9/11 Douchers are really the ones doing everything you accuse the mainstream media of doing, and worse. You have become a danger to the public weal and must be stopped. Your conspiratorial nonsense just isn’t cute anymore.
Let’s recap:
The official stories about the Kennedy assassination, Epstein’s death, and 9/11 are clearly suspect. No one with the capacity for critical thinking can seriously deny this. Which elements of these stories are true and which are false will never be resolved.
Because:
The mainstream media including Fox News have abdicated their mission as fact finders and truth tellers. They peddle entertainment and sell ad space. Rachel Maddow foaming at the mouth about Trump’s pee tape and Hannity fulminating about FISA abuse are the same product, simply aimed at different demographics.
Nothing in the above two paragraphs is even remotely
novel. It’s all been said before twenty bazillion times.
So why was this article written? It’s just a feverish concoction of tired tropes and well-worn road.
There’s a connection between 9/11 and Epstein?
Next week, an article about the connection between
the Six Day War and the manufacturers of Zyklon-B. After that, the connection between Valerie Jarrett and the Pulse nightclub massacre.
It’s all so tiresome. These articles write themselves. Same old thing.
As far as the weird digression into theology…why?
Adds nothing, proves nothing, illuminates nothing.
My wife and I both work in the medical field and every day witness the horrifying things that can happen to people. Toddler with fatal brain tumor, soccer mom with third degree burns over a third of her body, traumatic amputations, entire families wiped out in car wrecks, even a secretary riddled with a dozen bullet holes from an Uzi wielded by a schizophrenic.
So..
1. There is no God. (Most likely, says Occam’s razor).
Or..
2. There is a God, but it’s a god that created everything and set it in motion but otherwise doesn’t intervene. I’m no philosopher but I recall this model is referred to as “Spinoza’s God”.
Or..
3. There is a God, who personally knows us and our lives, hears prayer, wants us to behave in certain ways, punishes and rewards us according to our adherence to His mandates, and generally intervenes in our lives.
If number three is true, then God is a sick, sick, unimaginably twisted and unspeakably cruel motherfucker.
The destruction of Libya was also driven by the zionist controllers of the zio/US and zio/Britain and zio/NATO, they bombed the hell out of Libya for 11 straight months and killed Gaddafi , knowing full well that the destruction of Libya and then Syria and Iraq would flood Europe with refugees and this is what the zionist wanted, they wanted to destroy the Christian countries by subverting the culture with this flood of immigrants, and the zionists have accomplished their goal.
The exact same thing is happening here in America with our open borders allowing the flood of illegal immigration, which is subverting American culture and changing the face of America forever, and here again this is what the zionists want, they want to destroy Christianity in America, and they are getting the job done.
The goal of zionism is a zionist one world government, and in regards to an investigation of 911, that will happen when hell freezes over, for the zionists control our money system via their privately own FED and IRS and they have bought off all the whores in congress via AIPAC and so we Americans are screwed and are slaves on the zionist plantation known as the zio/US.
Get and read Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen and Remember the Liberty by Phil Nelson and the survivors of the Attack on the USS Liberty, to see how the zionists are in total control of America.
Being a feminist or Democrat (or nonfeminist or Republican) is irrelevant to a person’s credibility. It’s possible that Lisa Bloom was part of a conspiracy to invent a fictitious Katy Johnson story, in which case Bloom is guilty of criminal fraud as well as civil libel. That would be quite a risk for her to take, to say the least. It’s also possible that she was somehow duped by others, in which case they would be running the civil and criminal liabilities, while she would just get disbarred for negligence.
The same is true of Johnson’s attorney Thomas Meagher.
It is also possible that Johnson’s story is at least roughly accurate. There is supporting testimony from another Epstein victim.
If you set aside your prejudices about Democrats-Republicans, feminists-antifeminists, Trump-Hillary, etc., and just look at what’s been reported, you’ll agree with me that the allegations are credible (but of course unproven). If you suffer emotional blocks against thinking such things about a President, as so many did when similar things were reported about Bill Clinton, I sympathize…but also urge you to get psychiatric treatment so you can learn to face unpleasant facts and then get to work cleaning up this country.
I am.not sure what picture you think is outlined by the dots you provide. It seems to have big gaps where ambiguity and uncertainty can thrive. And another problem for me is that I see equal confidence #16 but a)so the contradiction of your version by
“He built World Trade Center building seven, having acquired a ground lease from Port Authority”. That is totally inconsistent with your asserted and formidably book based support troops.
But won’t be.
Democracy works this way. The ruling elite, via the media, Hollywood, etc., tell the people what to think, the people then vote according to the way they think.
Ensuring such top-down control was a primary objective of the bankers, j0urnalists—including doyen of American journalism, Walter Lippman, and politicians who established the Council on Foreign Relations, America’s ruling political establishment.
So the truth of 9/11 will never be known to the majority unless we have a public statement from George W. Bush acknowledging that he personally lit the fuse that set off the explosions that brought WTC 7 down at free-fall speed.
This is fortunate for the intrepid Dr. Hulsey* who would, presumably, otherwise have had to be dispatched by a sudden heart attack, traffic accident, weight-lifting accident suicide with a bullet to the back of the head. As it is, hardly anyone will ever know what he will say or what it means.
* Fortunate also for those who so rashly advocate for truth here and elsewhere on the yet to be fully controlled Internets.
Kevin Barrett
Nicely done. Article will not be featured on front page NYT & discussed on TV.
There are many highlights in your article. This is one.
Morality is officially out of style.
Durruti
Do you think there’s chance a convert to Islam might be a trifle motivated to argue that ANYONE but Al Qaeda was responsible for 9/11?
You’re saying shit happens, thus we have this amazing creation. Yeah, sure.
How could C4 cause steel to turn into dust?
WTC Steel Columns turn to dust on 9/11?
Spire Perimeter steel disintegrates into dust YouTube
Anyone have any ideas on what could do this?
Or the apprehension of god versus no god is a misapprehension of reality. Nature is incredibly smart (humans arguably excepted) … or maybe it’s all about ego but to validate ego you need a super-duper ego, and that’s where god comes into the picture in European culture (includes colonial spin-offs.)
I’d recently put some serious effort into trying to translate to Western idea forms some pre-Columbian thought, the following link is a sample (wouldn’t it be amazing if there could not be translations of some indigenous ideas because Western culture wasn’t/isn’t advanced enough?)
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2019/05/20/a-b-c-move-over-pythagoras/
^
Please consult the following papers about the CIA/Mossad crimes against humanity and their pimps who pose as ‘politicians’ of the fake Western ‘democracy’ where Epstein was their agent serving their interest as a PIMP.
{from being the work of a single political party, intelligence agency or country, the power structure revealed by the network connected to Epstein is nothing less than a criminal enterprise that is willing to use and abuse children in the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and control.}
https://www.mintpressnews.com/genesis-jeffrey-epstein-bill-clinton-relationship/261455/
[Government by Blackmail: Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s Mentor and the Dark Secrets of the Reagan Era]
https://www.mintpressnews.com/blackmail-jeffrey-epstein-trump-mentor-reagan-era/260760/
Mega Group, Maxwells and Mossad: The Spy Story at the Heart of the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
https://www.mintpressnews.com/mega-group-maxwells-mossad-spy-story-jeffrey-epstein-scandal/261172/
“It must be protecting its friends in high places.” — Occam razor in action.
From here, the question is, who had guided the Israel-firster Sigal Mandelker in 2008 to protect Epstein from any real punishment for his gross crimes? And who has awarded Sigal Mandelker with the job of Under Secretary of Treasury as a reward for protecting Epstein? https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-epstein-bail-hearing-20190715-x2oztbwjkbcdrho7ae73vhmzvy-story.html
“From her influential post at the Treasury Department, Sigal Mandelker has vowed to defend “our great partner, Israel” by sanctioning Iran: https://thegrayzone.com/2019/09/03/pro-israel-sigal-mandelker-fbi-americans-iran/
Who is Sigal Mandelker? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sigal_Mandelker
What are Sigal Mandelker’ connections to this illustrious group?
Reads like the best of the best among Israel-firsters: Pimps, drug-dealers, thugs from the ADL, major mafioso-philanthropists for Israel, WJC activists with a special fondness for the illegal settlers’ terrorism against native Palestinians, and the most active promoters of the Wars for Eretz Israel, including a war-in-making against Iran.
“The only conceivable answer is that The New York Times is somehow complicit in these monstrous crimes.” – Bingo!
The pleasure trick is the way the crazies at top of the J?? Zion order are controlling us. Soma the drug of the Brave New World gives one pleasure. Aldous Huxley died the same day as JFK, and CS Lewis. All were great thinkers. Great thinkers had to be tossed out of the way for J?? Zion rule. Thomas Merton, RFK and MLK were all tossed out in 1968. Anyone who thinks outside the J?? Zion MSM agenda is tossed out, ignored or censored these days.
Here are some quotes from Aldous Huxley that relates to the Zion uber alles tyranny that we have today.
http://www.globalistagenda.org/download/HuxleyTranscript.txt
In our time, we are endlessly brainwashed to love all the things that we can buy. Meanwhile, people are being bombed, terrorized, sanctioned, etc. across the world for the interests of our J?? Zion rulers. We can’t complain since we got lots of toys to play with.
“Happiness” with our toys is being used to keep us quiet.
This is how the J?? Zion rulers control us. The Zion press has complete control to filter everything to look rosey for them, demonize any dissidents, and the masses fall for it. Why? They do not allow any counter arguments. The masses have no choice but to love their servitude to their J?? Zion masters.
J?? Zion “entertainment” MSM is all controlled by J supremacists so all our media is J?? Zion bread and circus propaganda. They want to keep that way. Any one who dissents is a “hater”.
One of biggest tool in J?? Zion rule is sexual freedom. Pleasure trick keeps one from looking at what our rulers are doing.
‘
Our J?? Zion rulers are 24/7 using their MSM to make massive herds of humans all over the earth to love their servitude to Zion uber alles.
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/848465-the-lord-s-prayer-is-less-than-fifty-words-long-and
Jesus knew about this. His prayer stressed dangers of temptation. Our J?? Zion rulers are using temptation to the max to rule us now.
The security services of all western airports are controlled by Israelis. This explains why Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell has disappeared from radar. Think for a sec what amount of money has been awarded to “intelligence community” to protect society from criminals. Of course, she has been detected by the innumerable security devices of all sorts. But since Ghislaine Maxwell is a Mossadnik criminal, the rules of law should not apply.
Unlike the decent and courageous Assange, the Mossadnik procuress of teenage girls for pedophiles is untouchable for Interpol Red Alert.
Sean, “they” are not aware of a sense of shame. This is why “they” operate in the open.
Look at the ridiculous Dershowitz. Any decent person would already suffer a heart attack or stroke from the indignity of Epstein scandal. Not this Alan.
Agree
JFK was assassinated in order to enable Israel’s nuclear program to proceed. He was impeding it.
If Mossad didn’t commit it, they, as Barrett says, hijacked it.
Same folks who brought us 9/11.
After the creation of the Federal Reserve ( it ain’t Federal and there ain’t no reserve ) and after consulting with experts , in 1917 J.P. Morgan acting it is said as Rothschild’s agent and for the banking and financial industries , purchased the 25 leading periodicals of the time and promptly fired their editors . Morgan recognized the power of the press to shape public opinion . The millionaires of 1917 are now the billionaires of today who now control 90% of the news which we receive through perhaps just 6 media corporations. These corporations are also controlled by members of the Council on Foreign Relations and they have no interest in publishing the truth of how the false flag / staged
deception/ psyop of 9/11 was planned and carried out by “insiders”. Therefore , the general public will never learn the truth .
It’s hard to make 95% of 400,000 tons of concrete and 200,000 tons of steel disappear.
Being that two airliners and some fires and building collapse didn’t “pulverize” all this material to dust, and even conventional demolition couldn’t do that, what happened to it?
The answer should be obvious.
“Something else.”
it isn’t about our prejudices, but ((theirs)) (the ((media)), iow)
If you’re a feminist telling lies about Justice Kavanagh, (as someone mentioned) then they’ll gush over your heroism.
If you’re a non-feminist living on a mountain in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, then a federal government assassin can put a sniper’s bullet though your head, and all is good.
So you see it all depends on how they perceive you.
With Trump, their derangement is legendary. Their hatred is unhinged, and drives them literally to fits. If he says the two sides fighting in Charlottesville, both had bad elements, they’ll turn themselves inside out with apoplectic convulsions.
Whereas with Hillary, she can cackle over an assassinated head of state, murdered in a criminal putsch against a nation’s sovereign government, and they’ll all giggle along with her.
So you see the one-sided double standard could not be more stark.
Lying feminists and war criminals with the blood of thousands of innocents on their hands, is all good.
But an honest non-feminist who doesn’t love ZOG, can be executed with nary a peep.
And for this reason, if they had something on Hillary, it’d be preposterous to expect them to pursue it. Duh.
But if they had something on Trump, OMG brace yourselves for a screeching hysteria the likes of which will make the Russian hacking of our democracy seem like a nothing burger.
Another great american yarn from kevin barrel.Let us not forget that 9/11 led to the total destruction of several middle eastern states.
9/11 was a WMD.
Conspiracy theories are just the cherry on the cake but lawsuits are the icing.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alleged_Saudi_role_in_September_11_attacks
https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/07/30/mastermind-911-could-help-us-victims-lawsuit-against-saudi-arabia/amp/?espv=1
Is Germany dead ?
Was it destroyed ?
May I ask you:
Why are you lunatics discussing an article by an idiot who hates Trump, and thinks that 17 year old females are 8 year olds?
Why aren’t you discussing how you might get this guy writing this article to admit himself into a mental institution?
Why? Tell me why? Please tell me why?
Please do not keep pretending that anything this nutbag says is worthy of comment. Please! For the love of God!
You’ve seen that jaw dropping video. It doesn’t seem to get much attention. The excited geologists refer to the “formation” as a glacial plunge pool or some nonsense. Otherwise, there appears to be an acre of what was melted granite, along with oddly rounded, smooth stones. But it shouldn’t alarm anyone, as it’s either a glacial plunge pool or the granite was melted by the intense office fire.
Chutzpah doesn’t begin to describe this stunt.
*parody/satire*
There actually is video of Epstein but they won’t show it because it depicts the noose going all the way through his neck and out the back and then through to the front again, whilst suffering no damage or even getting bloody.
*parody/satire*
This impossible rendering could have been created only with Computer Generated Imagery (CGI).
Image: Michael Hezarkhani, CNN
In the fake image, the 767 of UA175 appears to have penetrated World Trade Center 2, but with no reaction from airplane or building. Clearly, this is an impossible feat in the real world, but easily accomplished with the plastic pixels of CGI.
No real Boeing 767s flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on 9/11/2001. Rather the televised images were created with CGI, the same CGI that CBS execs had warned about in early 2000.
The lack of substantial debris heaps in the respective footprints of WTC 1 and WTC 2 rules out any kind of gravitational collapse. It seems most of the mass of the Twin Towers was turned into dust and blown all over NYC and vicinity.
We don’t need finite element analysis. The building fell roughly 108 feet where the only thing holding it up was air. It had no support at all when it fell. Somehow all the steel columns and concrete ceased to give the building any support. All failing within milliseconds of each other supposedly from a few fires on four floors or so. Demo. Had to be. No other explanation.
He claimed that “pulling it” meant pulling the firemens’ efforts to save the building. True? Maybe, maybe not.
Thank you for this good article, but I must rebut your assertion that without belief in God, there is no Truth. I stopped believing in God in my teens, but have spent the rest of my long life sifting through Lies trying to find Truth, and there are millions like me. I also object to the notion that belief in God makes men moral, that if there is no God anything is permitted, rape, torture, etc. Nonsense. We are taught right from wrong by our mothers, we learn not to do to others what we don’t want done to ourselves on the playground. Of course, some never learn it, they are called psychopaths, and they rule us now as they did on 9/11.
Epstein was not murdered. I agree with Kevin. He did great work for years and years. That he got caught is no reflection on the great advantage he brought to the Jews. Getting caught is part of the price for being involved in this sort of business. If they can have him killed and turn off the cameras they could have as easily moved him from the building and swapped bodies.
IS KEVIN BARRETT EVEN HALF WAY THERE YET?
Dr. Quigley: “I’ve only spent a few hours reviewing open source #Epstein material and the real story is way bigger than the narrative being fed to us.
It’s all connected.
Maxwell family business, Epstein, & the #transhumanist Nerd Wold Order.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1169109294954033152.html
University Study Finds Fire Did Not Bring Down World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11 Release of Draft Report to Be Followed by Public Comment Period
On September 11, 2001, at 5:20 PM, the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 collapsed into its footprint, falling more than 100 feet at the rate of gravity for 2.5 seconds of its seven-second destruction.
http://action.ae911truth.org/o/50694/t/0/blastContent.jsp?email_blast_KEY=1403010
Do you see any plane?
May 25, 2014 FDNY 9/11 Survivor Witness and Whistleblower Speaks on WTC 7
Listen very carefully starting at the ’20’ second mark! As a firefighter on 9/11, he was at Ground Zero and was there when Building 7 came down.
Sep 11, 2013 9/11 In A Nutshell
James Corbett presents this 5 minute parody of the official conspiracy theory of 9/11
I assume Christians agree with the Qur’an that “God is Truth.” Some (formerly Islamophobic) Christians who have studied the texts in the original languages say the Qur’an probably represents Jesus’s words and concepts at least as accurately as the Gospels do: http://bridgestocommonground.org/a-deadly-misunderstanding/
You may also recall that your great prophet was a paedophile (and a bandit leader of thieves, etc.). Anybody, like you (and particularly you, you are clearly not stupid, except when it comes to your adopted faith), who is a convert, is seriously fucked up.
As I have said in other threads on this, nobody should forget the other great beneficiary of insurance payouts for 911, Mr. Frank Loewy.
His name doesn’t end in ‘stein’, but he is part of the gang, and also received an enormous ‘windfall’.
It is puzzling to me that U.S.A. people studiously ignore his presence.
Definitely not. Larry said (quoting from memory): “I was talking with the, er…fire department commander, and we were saying, you know, there has been such terrible loss of life, maybe the best thing to do…is pull it. So we made that decision to pull and we watched the building collapse.”
There were no firefighters in WTC-7. (If there had been, he wouldn’t say “it,” he would say “them.” But there weren’t any, so the grammatical point is irrelevant.)
The “decision to pull” – “watched it collapse” statement, as all native English speakers know, carries a close causal and chronological link. Making the decision to pull caused the collapse, and the collapse happened shortly after the decision was made.
If there had been firefighters in the building at 11 a.m. rescuing Barry Jennings and Michael Hess (the only reports of firefighters ever entering WTC-7) and if Larry and his friend posing as a “er…fire department commander” had “pulled” them out then, and watched the building collapse at 5:20, six hours later, OBVIOUSLY Larry wouldn’t have said it the way he said it. He would have said “we pulled the firefighters out of the building in the morning. Later that evening, when it collapsed, we were glad we had” or something to that effect.
Those of us researching 9/11 in 2004 made a huge stink about Larry’s confession, which was well known by then. It was only many years later when Larry finally put out his silly alibi about “pulling firefighters.”
Only a fool or someone ignorant of colloquial English could think Larry was talking about pulling out firefighters. These people must really think we’re stupid.
I am willing to believe that Mr. Epstein is living elsewhere.
/Being human, reasonable and sincere is enough./
And when we confront the inevitable question as to why everything exists as it does, will our reason inform us that it’s merely the byproduct of innumerable deaf, dumb, blind, lifeless, and unconscious particles of matter assuming their position to produce all that is kinetic and inert, material and immaterial, perceptible and imperceptible? Or will it conclude that everything cannot be as it is without a greater purpose?
It is also human to be unreasonable, insincere, unreasonably insincere, insincerely unreasonable, reasonably insincere, and sincerely unreasonable.
Hayy ibn Yaqzan (also known by the title Philosophus Autodidactus), believed by many scholars to be the inspiration for Dafoe’s Robinson Crusoe, posits that the application of reason invariably leads one to affirm the Necessarily Existent, without which all would not be as it is. Others prefer to think that the paradox of God creating a stone that’s too heavy for even Him to lift is a more reasonable argument.
I would append Ibn Tufayl’s narrative to include the inference that while reason is the root of faith, it is not the same as faith itself. Reason guides it, but will never replace it.
Linking the issues regarding 9/11 to Mr. Epstein needs far more evidence than associations.
One of the 9/11 hijackers, for those not on the US did assail, attended a college I taught at — that certainly doesn’t mean he and I agree on anything or had any association.
Oh, what charming manners you have, slandering the most beloved man of over 20% of humankind. They must all be pedophiles according to you, I assume?
Here’s some actual scholarship providing evidence that ‘Aisha was about 17-19 years old when her marriage to The Prophet was consummated:
https://yaqeeninstitute.org/arnold-yasin-mol/aisha-ra-the-case-for-an-older-age-in-sunni-hadith-scholarship/
No need to humor me by actually reading it. I don’t expect you to benefit.
Yes it does.
ROTFL! So his life really was saved by a lucky appointment with a dermatologist; and his kids really were saved by luckily being late; and he wasn’t actually lying when he lied about having a telephone conversation with the “fire dept. commander”; etc.?
To the extent it was ambiguous, it was *calculatedly* ambiguous; i.e., his use of the word “pull” was a lexical ambiguity intended to imply controlled demolition, thereby assuaging the cognitive dissonance of the masses, but allow for (implausible) deniability later based on semantics.
Many people saw with their naked eyes the planes. But perhaps they (whoever “they” are) have prepared beforehand a CGI to be shown. Maybe they got sloppy, maybe the sloppiness was on purpose, to prove us helpless in our own eyes. The picture is obviously an impossibility, but still we go along with the story given to us.
Check drjudywood.com , the WTC was destroyed by direct energy weapons which only Israel and the zio/US has.
When I see someone post “ROTFL!”, I know I am dealing with a troll.
Find someone else to argue with, troll. I have better things to do with my time.
You might be right about the meaning of Larry Silverstein’s statement “we made the decision to pull it”. I have often wondered why he would have said such a thing if he meant initiate the controlled demolition of Building 7. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Building 7 collapsed due to controlled demolition. It collapsed into its own footprint at free fall speed. There is only one thing that can cause that – controlled demolition. In fact Building 7 is the Achilles heel of the official narrative about 9/11. It is the only thing one needs to know to know that the official version is pure BS. Every other fact disproving the official narrative of 9/11 is simply icing on the cake. But nice try anyway at your red herring.
Kevin Barrett says this man is telling the truth.
Obvious lie, the Fire Chief is not going to ask the building owner for permission to pull his men out.
Never mind what he meant by what he says he said. I say Silverstein was and is lying about the whole thing, because he never said it. Only later in order to make it look like he was more interested in the lives of firefighters than his properties did he pretend there was any such decision on his part. So it was a attempt to burnish his reputation as a humanitarian for who lives are more important than a healthy balance sheet.
But Barrett thinks Silverstein was virtually admitting that he murdered thousands of people. This would be an act of self immolation if he did it and them stayed in the country; does Barrett not understand that Silverstein would be virtually committing suicide? A queue of self appointed judge jury and executioners would form to kill him. In no time at all there would be the begining of attempts on his life, and finally one would work no matter what the security. How can anyone believe the Truthers believe what they is true, if they are not even willing to do what the Pizzagate nut did, let alone punish a mass murderer. This article of Barrett stinks of a total lack of seriousness.
Yes, that book, as well as others, contributed to the view I hold of the CIA/Mossad teamwork.
So let me get this straight. According to you, Israel used bullets made out of depleted uranium ERGO… the Towers were brought down using nukes? You can’t be serious. Do you understand how insane this line of reasoning sounds? I hope you’re joking because if not… wow. My god man, snap out of it.
I wonder how many people questioning the establishment narrative about 9/11 for the first time stumbled upon one of the author’s fantastical articles about Twin Tower nukes, got immediately turned off by the absurdity, and never bothered doing another google search to try to find out anything outside of the mainstream narrative about it because they now associated unfounded ravings with questioning 9/11. Hell, it even almost happened to myself. I remember reading one of the author’s articles on 9/11 nukes and then sitting at my computer questioning whether I was crazy for also questioning the obvious lies of the official narrative. That is because that is what the article was intended to do by mixing truths in with lies and conjecture. Disinformation at its finest.
But I’m the “dick”? Not the guy spreading disinformation about 9/11 to turn people off from searching for the truth because he says some things about Israel that you like?
If calling out gatekeepers makes me a dick then I stand guilty as charged. Better to be a dick for speaking the truth than to be a “p*ssy” for tip-toeing through the tulips to avoid it.
Great book everyone should read. It would make people realize the birth of the surveillance state in America started immediately following WWII.
Muslims openly endorse lying to infidels. I was a bit puzzled by Barret’s El HAQQ until you pointed out he was a Muslim. Actually it is the Bible that says “The Truth shall make you free”, and it is the search for truth in the West that has enabled science and such amazing tools for finding truth as Occam’s Razor, the hypothetical deductive method and curiosity in general. The Bible also based on Logos, which is reason, supposedly embedded in the creation — dedication to truth is needed to uncover the laws of nature. It’s not a question of God enforcing anyone’s yearning for truth. Lately, the denial of laws of genetics (race and sex especially), a kind of of Lysenkoist obfuscation of obvious truths that influential people want to deny, is causing much of the degeneration Barrett refers to.
DaveE! They miss you over at Veterans Today, where the volume of comments (including those for fired ex-low level teacher Barrett’s turgid posts) has dropped quite precipitously in your absence–and believe it or not, the few roaches left there make you look almost (not quite, but it’s close) sane.
BTW, I’m just curious: did you ever win that pathetic lawsuit against the city of Seattle? I hope the answer is No, but the legal system is sufficiently fucked up that they might have laughed and tossed you some cash to go away. Let me know!
Well I have read “Assault on the Liberty” by James M. Ennes Jr.
But the point is…
if these diabolical people did this in 1967 (I was not born back then) what makes us think they did not do evil things with their bolshevik revolution, in Hitlers Germany, provoked WWII and recently bringing down three skyscrapers in NY with ALL consequences for the rest of the World.
Ron unz loves disinfo because he has chippy on shoulder acquired by failed political career handed to him by establishment jews.
His life history does not give him the right to allow attacks on jews that goes beyond mere criticism and encourages hatred and murder of innocent jews such as those in Pittsburgh.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwi3-Ym96LrkAhUW8XMBHVS_CB0QzPwBegQIARAC&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F2018%2F10%2F27%2Fus%2Factive-shooter-pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting.html&psig=AOvVaw1CaoTchL–6bW-ehrGhTOR&ust=1567811868171599
When ever this Zion uber alles empire ends. It will be remembered as the saddest story ever told in human history.
Humans advanced with fire. Then over many centuries to all the stuff we have today.
Yet stuff is not what makes a species great.
It freedom to be the fullest one can be that makes a species great.
Being cages with speech that can’t be spoken makes the human species very similar to animals in barred cages.
Isis, Israel Secret Intelligence Service, made a sick joke about this by putting people in cages in the Middle East recently. Many died in these cages or were tortured in these cages.
Humans just want to be free again from our Zion uber alles cages.
That is all we want.
All of humanity is yearning to be again.
Devotion to the objective TRUTH in Western Civilization comes from Greeks not form Hebrew Bible. In Rabbinical Judaism the concept of TRUTH is postmodern. The TRUTH is a story. This is a meaning of Haggadah. Which ever Haggadah becomes dominant it is the TRUTH. For example this ‘philosophy’ allows Deborah Lipstadt to justify using of fraudulent fictitious memoirs by Misha Defonseca or Benjamin Wilkomirski or Jerzy Kosiński novel in Holocaust education because they conform to Haggadah that is being formulated and upheld as TRUTH. That fact that Defonseca, Wilkomirski and Kosiński were exposed as liars, confabulators and opportunists has no impact on the Haggadah.
The Vox article Barrett references does not support his claim. In fact it gives reasons to think that Katie Johnson is a fraud.
Like the proverb “Caesar’s wife should avoid even the appearance of impropriety,” people who investigate 9-11 etc. should make a special effort to get their facts right. They should take care not to exaggerate, the truth is bad enough.
The security agencies of all (((Western liberal democracies))) operate as one. They are the muscle for the rootless cosmopolitan international financiers who are the deep state.
The proof is all over the place in front of our faces every day.
Yet we are not allowed to see it.
The USS Liberty was supposed to be sunk on 6/8/67. It did not sink. So no wars for Israel.
On 9/11/01, Israel made sure that the three towers sunk. Wars for Israel went on. They are still going on, eighteen years now.
Israel wants the biggest war now against Iran. US’s Israel’s Golem is being pulled every which way towards that as we speak.
The tired, huddled masses are yearning to free of the Zion empire.
Teeming shores are full of refugees of Zion lie wars
Zion’s thieves lift gold from many shores to Zion empire’s pockets
The whole world awaits a lamp lite with insight to free us from this wicked foe of humanity
And when I see someone making excuses for scumbag Silverstein, I know I’m dealing with a jew who can’t be taken seriously.
LOL! Well look who’s talkin.’
Okay then, run along now and get back to painting swastikas on your front door.
Fact: the “live” 5 channel US MSM broadcast footage shown on 9/11 of the 2nd plane hit [i.e. Fl.175 intoWTC2], and then the collapses of WTC2, and then of WTC1, was /is all fake [ CGI] imagery.
Here’s a link to an analysis of the collapses of WTC 1 and 2 as depicted “live” that morning: http://www.septemberclues.info/wtc_collapses.shtml
So, if they showed entirely fake “live” video footage of the Fl 175 into WTC2 plane strike, then entirely fake “live” footage of the impossibly fast collapses of both WTC1 and 2, why on earth would I believe that somehow, despite all that, against all the odds, that the “live” footage for WTC 7 ‘s collapse is actually genuine?
This just in : It ain’t !] See : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbrAmvc-H1E
Regards, onebornfree
P.S. Please visit: http://www.septemberclues.info/ for more on these topics.
Unfortunately, all I see in your essay is a whole lot of allegations, and virtually no evidence.
“Everyone in New York knew” means commonly accepted as true, which means it can be given judicial notice, just like the 6 ka-gillion narrative.
What is “reported” to have been found in Epstein’s residences, is not evidence. A disc with people’s names on it “having sex” is not evidence that the disc contains that.
As much as I detest Dersho-shitz and disagree that sealed documents of a settlement in a civil suit should be opened for public scrutiny, Dersho-shitz claims his lawyers have uncovered emails, that Roberts/Giuffre tried to block, where Roberts/Giuffre states to her lawyers that she doesn’t know who Dersho-shitz is. It was her lawyers putting her up to it. What else have they put her up to?
Roberts/Giuffre’s statement about Andrew, “He knows what he did” is like the question “when did you stop beating your wife?” There is a presumption of something proven. My guess is that the Royal Family’s security detail knows when Andrew takes a dump, and how much toilet paper he used to wipe. So, the choice is, they are in on it, or it’s bullshit.
One of Kate Middleton’s school mates claims she was done by Epstein. I’m supposed to beleive that a whiny teen, whose parents are paying $50k a year to send her to a toney private school, didn’t have any money so she jerked Epstein off for a couple of hundred bucks?
I have little doubt that wherever endeavor a member of the Zionist club undertakes, sleaze of some sort will be present. Just what Epstein was up to is yet to be proven.
As for the “me too” swarm around Epstein, it’s different than the one around surrounding Harvey Weinstein. Those women knew going in to Hollywood what was needed to make them successful. The “casting couch” story has been around since the 1930s, and Marilyn Monroe, after marrying Joe DiMaggio, said she’d never have to suck another Jewish [email protected] While Epstein’s accusers may not have known going in, don’t try to tell me they didn’t understand what prostitution was.
There are enough discrepancies concerning Jeffery Epstein’s incarceration that his fate is not established beyond any and all reasonable doubts. Again, the photos didn’t look like him – ears and nose, huge head. Obviously, the whole thing was fishy from beginning to end. Nobody tipped him off that he was flying into a trap? Maybe the entire thing was grand theater performed to give Epstein a clean escape. Rigged as usual. Epstein’s fate remains in limbo, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s location remains unknown.
There was no need for the Twin Towers when they were built, as the two 110-story towers at the time doubled the amount of vacant office space in Manhattan. Rather than fulfilling any real need, I suggest the Twin Towers were built to be the centerpiece of an occult ritual destroying the twin pillars guarding Solomon’s Temple, Boaz and Jachin, as the signal to launch GHW Bush’s beloved New World Order, which has been a series of reckless U.S. military adventures and maneuvers around the globe for the better part of two decades, actions playing a major role in displacing populations and provoking the waves of migration into Europe, as well as creating a lot of animosity toward the U.S.A.
The only thing better than following the money is following the gold. Here for some background about the history of the WTC, I want to follow the gold through my previous comment about 9/11 under Linh Dinh’s Mashed Potato article:
http://www.unz.com/ldinh/mashed-potato-and-another-war-for-israel/#comment-3283850
In brief, there were cavernous areas under the WTC, including vaults reportedly containing vast quantities of gold, silver, and other valuables.
I see eerie parallels between 9/11, and the tale of the Knights Templar looting gold and other treasures from beneath King Solomons Temple, which at the time was actually a mosque.
Some of the gold under the WTC — about $230 million — was recovered in a publicized operation with a team of 30 firefighters and police officers led by Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and his police and fire commissioners.
Giuliani is already a 9/11 suspect because he managed the entirely illegal destruction of key evidence before investigators ever saw it. In March 2002, the U.S. House Committee on Science reported:
Later, in October 2001, Queen Elizabeth II named Giuliani Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his “outstanding help and support to the bereaved British families in New York.”and gave additional honors to the former NY Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and Fire Commissioner Thomas Von Essen, making each a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.
But sure, cough cough, none of those glorious awards could have had anything to do with the gold, or the successful destruction of evidence, but rather were based on the trio’s service to British subjects after the 9/11 attacks.
Dec 30, 2008 Al Qaeda Doesn’t Exist (Documentary) – 1
This documentary interrogates the notion that Osama Bin Laden single-handedly runs the pervasive Al Qaeda terrorist network by examining its inception, its links to Western intelligence, the double agents and fictitious characters that populate its ranks, and the fraudulent ways the Al Qaeda myth is propagated in the controlled corporate media.
What I would like to know is how many people actually SAW the planes hit with there own eyes.?
Correct I have wondered about the images and they are faked. I would conclude that the upper parts of the towers were blown up to allow the plasma column from the nuclear detonation to escape more readily as sugested by Pommer.
If many people saw those planes, would you mind posting a link or two to support your claim?
There is no credible airplane wreckage at any of the alleged 9/11 crash sites; not at the WTC, not at the Pentagon, and not at Shanksville.
Additionally, according to Pilots for 9/11 Truth, there were automatic ACARS returns from two of the allegedly hijacked airliners from some time after their reputed crashes. For example, Flt. 93 was tracked to the vicinity of Champaign, Illinois well after it was said to have crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
http://pilotsfor911truth.org/MORE-ACARS-CONFIRMATION.html
When the FBI got “Let’s Roll” Todd Beamer’s cell phone records from Verizon, they found his phone had made more than a dozen calls after Flt. 93’s reputed crash.
It is possible there were aircraft of some kind flying around in the vicinity of the WTC at about the right time, in the same way that a large plane flew low over the Pentagon, but did not crash into it. It seems there were at least a few liars operating around the Pentagon, and nothing to rule out liars around the WTC.
Whatever anyone saw, the lack of the expected large amount of airplane debris at any of the crash sites argues strongly that there were in fact no hijacked jetliner crashes on 9/11.
/Muslims openly endorse lying to infidels./
There is no word for “infidel” in Arabic.
The most common verse cited by anti-Islam brigadiers to “prove” a claim such as yours is 3: 28, which reads
The historical context of this verse concerned attempts on behalf of a renowned hypocrite and his coterie of Jews to drive the Ansar (Muslims native to Medina) away from their faith. When compelled to deal with such individuals, the faithful were warned to safeguard themselves. The Arabic taqa is often rendered “to fear,” and is derived from the same root as taqwa, meaning “fear of God.”
Today, the faithful apply this by seeking refuge in God when compelled to deal with individuals clearly hostile to their religion. Doing so doesn’t necessitate lying, though it might include it when a Muslim is confronted with an actual threat of losing his life for refusing to renounce his religion.
But every other scenario imaginable is not cause for lying, nor is there any support for this view in Islam.
It was destroyed in many ways. Look what they pay out to the Jews for “past” introgressions. What would Germany be like if Hitler didn’t rise to power because of what happened in Wiemar Germany? Look at what the Jews continue to do to them now with their forced immigration policies. They destroy all economic, social, and political pathways and they are doing the same thing in the US.
Very importantly, Sparkon said: “Whatever anyone saw…,”
Hey Sparkon!
Please look at the article/video (linked below) & listen to NYFD 9/11 witness & survivor, Rudy Dent, speak & describe what he saw? Ideally many other commenters & Kevin Barrett will tune-in & listen to every word he said? Thanks, continue sparking,👍 & my respect, Sparkon.
https://unitedtruthseekers.com/video/fdny-9-11-survivor-witness-and-whistleblower-speaks-on-wtc-7
MCohen cannot know any of what he said.
He’s one among many in the Comments.
Ron Unz must have the hide of a rhinoceros to run this website.
Thank you. Worth reminding about these prominent traitors and profiteers led by Dick Cheney:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=282&v=vrJiKbK0tVM
Oh please. The Zionists have many irons in the fire. If one poker does not work they’ll try another. Basically for these fellows their ‘friends’, are always on probation. One slip, and they’ll remind you that they never knew yah.
The zionist banking kabal financed Hitlers rise to power and so the blame for the Jews killed by the nazis lies at the feet of the zionists, see these books, Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler by Anthony Sutton, Hitlers Secret Bankers by Sidney Warburg, The Crime and Punishment of I. G. Farben by Joseph Borkin, Trading With the Enemy by Charles Higham, and the zionist privately owned FED and the zionist privately owned Bank of England, Hitler was a total creation of the zionists!
Anyone’s guess would be better than any one of your own. I am not alone here in viewing you as a disingenuous commenter, a liar and also, to add my own flourish, a human sack of shit. Have a nice day.
Actually, Ron Unz has established a brilliant carrier of a researcher and true public servant. He is admired and respected by the great number of decent people.
The anonymous “mcohen,” on the other hand, is just an anonymous slanderer with nothing substantial to tell but to express his frustration with the light of truth.
As for the murder of innocence, why don’t you think for a second about the millions of human beings (including hundreds of thousands of innocent children of all ages) perished during the still ongoing War for Eretz Israel? It seems that your Talmudic education does not allow you to recognize human beings in non-Jews.
Please, don’t project. It is you who is filled with hatred and sadistic intentions.
You are enraged that the usual cowardice showed in response to zionists’ crimes is not on display on this forum. The naked truth is intolerable for you.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/mega-group-maxwells-mossad-spy-story-jeffrey-epstein-scandal/261172/
Certainly one of the most evil human beings to have walked the Earth.
He certainly looks the part.
Wrong. While a lease of 100 years is admittedly very long it is a common period with real estate property and certainly is still very much a lease. A purchase would likely involve a much larger down-payment as anyone who has ever leased a building or even a motor vehicle can attest.
A larger down payment on the WTC buildings in the case of a purchase would have resulted in the scam generating far less profit for Lucky Larry and obviously wasn’t seen as necessary, and there may have been greater legal obligations as an owner rather than simply as a lease holder.
Why not just use the accurate word instead an inaccurate word shrouded by, ” better described by”?
Yet another nother example of Wizard of Oz sock puppetry? Sure smells like it.
A story of Elie Wiesel, a scoundrel who betrayed profitably the memory of victims of WWII. Elie Wiesel was an embodiment of hypocrisy and shamelessness: http://www.unz.com/acockburn/truth-and-fiction-in-elie-wiesels-night/
I have a novel idea, how about all the Jews and the Moose limbs in the US pack up their shit and take this discussion about which group of people is the more degenerate, despicable group of connivers and leeches back to the promised land.
Western Civilization has no use or need of either group.
Al-Qaeda means the Toilet in Arabic. Why would a real Arab terrorist group use that name?
https://www.bushstole04.com/fakewar/alqaeda.htm
A Maltese article, the Maltese language is related to Arabic, made fun of the war on the Toilet.
http://archive.maltatoday.com.mt/2009/10/11/l7.html
Two articles that mock this toilet connection to the US/Israel/UK proxy terrorists. An “inside” joke to them. A real horror to real little people dealing with these proxy terrorists.
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2014/12/01/I-cleaned-toilets-for-ISIS-reveals-ex-fighter.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/terrorism-in-the-uk/11394730/Jihadist-who-faked-own-death-jailed-for-12-years.html
http://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2019/08/resurrecting-american-economy.html
These CAPITAISTS, Silverstein and Epstein would have long been rewarded with the gulag in the old Soviet Union, like the Irgun and Stern gangsters before them, Menachem Begin, Natan Sharansky, among other Zionist traitors, the communists knew how to deal with this criminal behavior. In capitalist America they get promoted, million dollar bonuses, appointed to the new Presidents cabinet. Usury has become normalized, so called Christians have accepted it as normal, and call you a commie or a socialist if you hold the same views as Jesus himself did. Haha..
With all do respect, Rurik, please try to find a video of an interview–one I have personally witnessed–of Trump in a (if memory serves me right 1989) TV interview with Oprah Winfrey where the discussion centered around the possibility of Trump running and winning the office of US President, in which Trump said: “Republicans are some of the dumbest people around, easy to fool” (paraphrasing, not the complete quote but the essence). It was easily available prior to the 2016 election on YouTube, but it has been scrubbed off the Internet Completely after his election. Now, one may wonder why so? The only possible rational conclusion is that is was part of the act(think Strzok when he mentioned an ‘Insurance Plan’)!
Just like any other defamatory information against this self-proclaimed ‘King of Israel’ (as suggested by a Jewish radio talk host) seems to be lost to history in due time: scrubbed completely!
I.HEARD.TRUMP.SAY.THOSE.WORDS! So, not TDS! Just my own perceptive mind while some claim the opposite. Is this simply a case of misinformation on your part (hopefully so), or disinformation (hopefully not)? Nonetheless, the betrayal–whatever way one may look at his Presidency, just like those previously held before his–is undeniable! Could you think any differently?
How Lucky Larry Silverstein and his Jew Buddies brought down the World Trade Center for Israel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=26&v=Kg7Qt4bV0B8
Why don’t you simply just listen to ‘Lucky’ Larry Silverstein IN HIS OWN WORDS tell us(watch the whole 15 mins video, but in case you cannot start at 1:42 (‘We got the designs on WTC7…and first design meeting was in April of 2000…and CONSTRUCTION BEGAN shortly thereafter in 2002-2:22)
Take a look at my reply to #80 (below you) to better help your answer.
Insurance on all buildings was hugely increased under condition ,if there were the terrorists attacks. Then Silv. had to go to the beauty saloon instead of into his office. The very day ..This building had to be destroyed because asbestos. All of that was found , suspicious.
It’s difficult to explain the very high and long lasting underground temperatures.
The actual fires in the buildings were not much (compare with videos of high rises completely consumed by fire – and still standing) and they had mostly gone out. And regular demolitions don’t make much difference at all to underground temperatures.
Paul Craig Roberts has a short piece dated yesterday, “The Official Story of the Collapse of WTC Building 7 Lies in Ruins.” He quotes a resolution of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District, and in it is this:
I’m skeptical. WTC 1 & 2 collapsed starting from the top: the top floor went first, then the next below, etc. WTC 7 collapsed from the bottom: the bottom floor went first, lowering all the floors above, then what had been the floor above collapsed, continuing to lower all the floors above.
WTC 1 & 2 each “melted” like a candle lit at the top. WTC 7 melted like an unlit candle resting on a hot stove.
I think WTC 1 & 2 probably collapsed as we have been told – see the articles here – and that WTC 7 probably collapsed from planted explosives – the University of Alaska research project bears it out.
Among other things, Angleton had a drunken lunch with soviet agent Kim Philby 2 or 3 times a week and spilled American classified information to Philby
Pull them refers to the firemen.
Pull it (down ) refers to the building.
Silverstein refered to the building.
Not so much. I bought and read the official 9/11 Commission Report and accepted its account of inter agency bungling and security failures, and it’s We Must Do Better message in our fight against terrorism.
It was only years later that I came across an account of the collapse of Building 7 (that same day), and couldn’t understand why it was never mentioned in the Report.
That lead on to the technical questions that made the goverment “Collapse by Fire” explanation impossible. Up to that point, it seemed quite straightforward that planes hit the buildings and that they collapsed. I wasn’t one of the technical people who immediately realized that there was something wrong (like for instance Donald Trump):
Aisha was only about 17- 19 when the prophet died. I’ve read her memoirs. She said her mother brought her to the prophet’s tent as a wife when she was 6. He frottaged her from marriage at age 6 till she was 9.
They had no children. Aisha never became pregnant according to her memoirs. Prophet’s natural daughter Fatima and her husband the natural nephew/ adopted son Ali hated Aisha and her father’s faction. Fatima and Ali were first cousins in accordance with Arab custom both before and after the adoption of Islam.
The Jihad warriors who fought against the Russians in Afghanistan called themselves Mujahidin. The CIA office in Cairo kept a DATA BASE of their names. That data base was shortly called “the base”, al-Qa’ida in Arabic. Hence the Mujahidin were called with that name, not in the sense of “toilet” but of “base”.
Not shame, but self preservation is why people operate clandestinely. If they can operate openly they already control everything, and what would the purpose of their operation be then; an elaborate practical joke?
The Twin Towers were built as part of the gazillion reclaim our great cities from the black criminals programs all over the country.
Now it’s calked gentrification. It involves luring White residents back into the black destroyed cities.
Back in the 1960s when the towers were designed and the site decided on it was called Urban Renewal. The black destruction of the cities was so complete politicians knew White residents could never be lured back.
BUT businesses and government agencies could be lured or compelled to rent or buy buildings in the worst black ghettoes. The idea was that respectable normal civilized people would work in the urban renewal buildings. The branch banks would remain because workers would use the banks. The local post office would expand because of increased mail. Restaurants dry cleaners print shops and other small businesses catering to workers in the Urban Renewal buildings would open and flourish
Eventually the Black Plague would wither away and the cities would be reclaimed to civilization. That was the idea.
That’s why the WTC was built in a lower Manhattan black destroyed neighborhood. Urban Renewal worked in lower Manhattan and 850 Bryant in San Francisco. It totally failed in Detroit and downtown Los Angeles.
See this interview on Dutch TV with a demolition expert, the late Danny Jowenko. He was unaware of the story about WTC 7 but after seeing the video he was convinced that this was a controlled demolition. What makes his analysis more convincing is that he obviously didn’t suspect foul play and believed that, timewise, it could, though very difficult, all have been prepared after Silverstein gave the command “pull it”. Anyone who is a bit more informed about the circumstances knows that this would have been impossible.
The main point is his conviction that we were dealing here with a controlled demolition.
“Silverstein and Epstein would have long been rewarded with the gulag in the old Soviet Union” – They would be running and organizing the GULAG system for crooks even greater than them.
Glad to know you haven’t lost your characteristic charm.
Israel faked 9/11 to get Iraq invaded but the real responsibility for 9/11 was pinned on the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. Iraq was invaded as a result of 9/11 though.
If Israel could fake 9/11 why on Earth would they not pin it on Iran instead of Afghanistan, and invade Iraq in the same way.
If Israel had faked 9/11 they would have arraged to fram Iran and got Iraq invaded as well, thereby killing two birds with one stone. Israel had absolutely nothing to do with 9/11. Not a thing.
Having watched the video of him talking about it and his body language I’m inclined to believe he knew beforehand it was wired for demolition. Also it was that building that was reported to have fallen before it actually did on tv. Then you had the collapse of the building which looked like a controlled demolition much more so than the twin towers did as they came down.
Silverstein wasn’t the mastermind though. It was probably one of the US alphabet agencies that did the planning.
9/11 was faked not to frame any specific country but the Muslim world in general, hence the “Global War on Terror”. Any specific country could then be targetted as part of that. Here is former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak explaining it to the BBC on the day of 9/11 :
9/11 was an Israeli plot through and through. Israel itself was created by terrorists and it has engaged in terrorism ever since.
“GROUND ZERO ” the point directly above , below or at which directly a NUCLEAR explosion
occurs ( Merriam Webster) . They gave us the answer from the getgo , they love to mock us .
That is what is what the Israel-a-Naugthy say. The Maltese know better. Their language is an Arabic derived language.
http://archive.maltatoday.com.mt/2009/10/11/l7.html
/I’ve read her memoirs./
She had no “memoirs.” Ahaddith are the source material for what she is believed to have said, and an examination of all — rather than some — available ahaddith reveals that she was no less than 17 years old when her marriage was consummated:
Those who hold that she was 9 when her marriage was consummated do so based upon nothing more than one haddith‘s chain of transmission, which is insufficient as proof when weighed against the preponderance of other equally reliable source material.
Of course, had you bothered to read the linked article, you might have learned that.
The date of 9/11 has Kabbala implications.
https://www.sacred-texts.com/jud/yetzirah.htm
SEPHER YETZIRAH
OR
THE BOOK OF CREATION
CHAPTER 1
Nine is one less and Eleven is one more than the ten, the Sephiroth, Tree of Life.
More about how “good” the number 10 is. I guess the “event” could not happen on 10/10 for that reason.
The Zionists though tried to push this 10 luck with an “event” in Mexico on 10/1o/01. It failed, so it is totally covered up by our Zion “free” MSM.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/2001_Mexican_legislative_assembly_attack
Don’t worry your little head about it, I won’t read a word.
Your ‘scripture’ is quite clear, yes, there is some chance that Mo waited until the girl reached puberty before consumating the marriage, but that doesn’t match anything in the supposed account of Aisha (which seems certain to be a confection from a century or more later).
What you offer, later still.
There must be many in the US who have an AR 15 and a truck, so why is Silverstein not being shot at?
The reason is incredibly obvious: this 9/11 conspiracy talk and accusation of living identified individuals as being mass murderers is your way to while away the hours. Trutherism is just a game to play. You do not believe a word of it. Not a one of you has ever acted accordance with this endlessly vement accusation of Silverstein.
Excellent comment and it expresses most of my concerns with the article.
KB makes some important points but he does go off on the religious tangent far too often, which I sense suggests an immodest level of faith based certainty about things.
This immodest faith based certainty possessed by millions of human beings has done enormous harm to peace and justice in our world.
The rush is to get the third Temple is all about creating a slaughterhouse in Jerusalem. Nine Eleven itself was a slaughterhouse. This slaughterhouse is to be in the third temple in Jerusalem to burn a magic “red” heifer. Nine eleven got the Golem USA to destroy seven stronger nations for Eretz Yisrael, then there will be no “problem” putting up the third temple over ruins the dome of the rock.
A red heifer burned in such way to get enough ash to “purify” all Jews. A “major” experiment to get such ashes was done recently.
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/135387/exclusive-burning-red-heifer-takes-place-preparation-third-temple/
A tiny bit of ash from a burnt”real” red heifer mixed the wood used as fuel and water is to be sprinkled on every Jew to purify them. Perhaps that wicked witch of the west was an inside joke of this water/ash theme. This is after the “third temple” is built. This is an experiment how to do it before the “real” red heifer comes to be.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/mega-group-maxwells-mossad-spy-story-jeffrey-epstein-scandal/261172/
Thanks for the link & your many comments.
The link exposes some of the criminals who control most of our Planet, and my Country.
For the last 3 decades, the Maxwells and Epstein & their other friends, (many identified in your link), have controlled-OPERATED the daily business of the American Government. The disruption these Foreign Oligarchs and domestic Traitors are experiencing with their emergency replacement of the Epstein and Maxwell Ruling Group (Governors), is embarrassing, and a bit destabilizing to them.
Because:
The clear links of our Puppet American Government, including our totally owned Congress, to the Zionist Oligarchs & their Military Entity, that have been revealed by this Epstein/Maxwell Zionist Leadership Crisis, are a benefit to American Patriots who have the will to learn about the nature and location of the Evil We face. However, if we do not begin a serious effort at Resistance, the Evil World Order will quickly replace their Retired American Governors – with others.
We American Patriots must Restore Our Republic!
Durruti
Here’s Silverstein’s complete ‘pull it’ statement from Youtube:
“I remember getting a call from the Fire Department commander, telling me they were not sure they were going to be able to contain the fire. I said you know we’ve had such terrible loss of life, maybe the smartest thing to do is, pull it. And they made that decision to pull, and we watched the building collapse.”
Clearly Silverstein is talking about the Fire Department’s personnel. He says ‘you know we’ve had such terrible loss of life, maybe the smartest thing to do is, pull it.’ In other words he is implying that pulling the ‘whatever’ will save lives. Now pulling the ‘building’ will in fact kill more firefighters, so he is not talking about pulling the building. He is talking about pulling the fire fighting operation.
A further clue is the next sentence. ‘And they made that decision to pull’. This means that Silverstein is saying ‘the Fire Department pulled the ‘whatever’. Now to say that the Fire Department pulled the building by controlled demolition is completely insane. How are the Fire Department going to set up a demolition job in two hours with everybody watching? What Silverstein is saying is that the Fire Department pulled the firefighting operation from the building.
Later, they watch the building collapse. This does not mean that the building collapsed immediately after the Fire Department pulled the firefighting operation from the building. It can mean at any time after this.
Its true that Silverstein’s statement is poorly worded, but that’s often the case in off the cuff speech. The amount of idiocy expended on this statement of Silverstein’s, including by K Barrett, never ceases to amaze. Its a sure sign that any person who thinks Silverstein is a “confessed participant in the controlled demolition of Building 7”, is an utter moron.
Neither Silverstein, nor the Fire Department, could ever have been in control of the demolition of WTC7. This would have been under the total control of the 9/11 plotters, operating from some central control room somewhere in the city. Silverstein undoubtedly would have known that WTC7 would be demolished, obviously since this would have been part of the deal he made with the plotters.
WTC7 was originally supposed to have been hit by Flight 93, but this flight was late taking off and the plane re-routed. Silverstein knew therefore that the building had to be pulled at some stage, since it was packed with explosives which might otherwise be discovered. Perhaps this knowledge,by a process of Freudian slippage, entered into his speech.
Apart from these sorts of stupidities, this article by K Barrett is quite good.
I call them AL CIADA , which is their creator and sponsor along with Israel and Britain and NATO.
These are the same communists aka bolsheviks that ran the Soviet Union, same killers!
bit more on the fraud:
http://www.ihr.org/leaflets/wiesel.shtml
If you say “Larry leased the buildings,” your listeners assume he would only control them for a short period, and certainly wouldn’t have the power to choose to tear them down and rebuild whatever he wanted. (Just as when you and I lease an apartment.) But Larry had and still has total power over the property, just as in “ownership.” So essentially it IS ownership.
“Purchased them on a 100 year lease” is the complete and accurate expression. But even that understates his ownership, because he demanded “right to rebuild” etc. etc. in the contract, giving him the same kind of total control over the property that “owners” have.
If I take out a 100 year lease on something, with the right to tear it down or alter it in any way I choose, obviously I “own” it. I am not just “leasing” it!
Apologies for the very long repost below but it would be great to see informed responses to the post: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-05/major-university-study-finds-fire-did-not-bring-down-tower-7-911
Comment section:
Perhaps the only way to get to the source is to waterboard Cheney & Bush
Was the date of September 11, 2001 chosen because it coincided with Tisha B’Av of that year ? See Zachary Hubbard on YouTube “Gematria effect news ” and his blog “Free to find the truth”. There are Masonic connections between the assassination of JFK – The killing of the King Ritual – and 9/11 which is also alleged to have been a masonic ritual sacrifice , for more information see S.K. Bain’s book ” The most dangerous book in the world , 9/11 as Masonic ritual ” which I believe can be downloaded in PDF for free .
The total budget allocated by the US government for investigating 9/11 event was $15 million, whereas the Lewinsky affair investigation cost $50 million and Mueller’s whimsical “investigation” of Russiangate cost $32 million. https://govinfo.library.unt.edu/911/about/faq.htm
“Robert Mueller’s Russia probe cost nearly $32 million in total, the Justice Department says:” https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/02/robert-muellers-russia-probe-cost-nearly-32-million-in-total-doj.html
Hey NoseytheDuke!
Am consistently impressed by your smoking out & asphyiating hasbara/trolls, for example in this case, WiZard of oZ, by your clearly stating: “Yet another nother example of Wizard of Oz sock puppetry? Sure smells like it.”
In addition, am impressed how your “smeller” works, registers toxic readings of the incorrigibly worthless comments authored by Sean, and avoids him as a piece of “puppet” shit. 👍.
Fyi, Nosey, linked down below is a great Linh Dinh “Obscured Americans” 2017 article which features a historical gem interview with NYFD, 9/11 witness & survivor, Rudy Dent.
After reading this work by L.D., I reckon you shall, to some degree, lighten up on Kevin Barrett’s not having “just used the accurate word instead an inaccurate word shrouded by, ‘better described by’?”
I know you are detailed & tough-minded, Noseytheduke, and my appreciation and respect!🤗
http://www.unz.com/ldinh/obscured-american-rudy-dent-a-9-11-first-responder/
To see how 911 was done, check drjudywood.com.
YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE!
This”just” in [ I’ve been aware of this fact since 2008 🙂 ]:
FACT : ALL of the alleged “live” video sequences of the collapse of WTC 7 are 100% CGI fakes!
See: “September Clues WTC7 STUDY:
Regards, onebornfree
Despite People‘s comprehensive online content archive, we found no interview or profile on Donald Trump in 1998 (or any other time) that quoted his saying anything that even vaguely resembled the words in this meme.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/1998-trump-people-quote/
I’m no fan of Snopes, but I suspect if it existed, they’d be the first ones to bullhorn it to the public.
I’m not doubting you, but it would be helpful to find the video.
Perhaps it is as you say, and it was scrubbed by the PTB. But if it wasn’t, don’t you think that there’s enough people suffering from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) that if it still existed, that they would use it?
If it came to light tomorrow, do you think the media would ignore it?
If there was evidence that Trump raped a girl on Epstein’s island, do you think the media would ignore it?
For the record, I’m not defending Trump. I find his servility to Israel demeaning and alarming.
But I’m still convinced we all dodged a huge bullet by repudiating the war hag.
For all of Trump’s perfidies, look at the cockroaches he flushed out of the crevices of our Deepstate.
https://i2.wp.com/dbdailyupdate.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/deep-state-seditionists.jpg?fit=640%2C360&ssl=1
just a few of them.
There’s every reason to believe that had the war hag prevailed, all of those, (or worse), would be in power today. And we’d be at war with Russia. The war hag would have declared a no-fly zone in Syria, and that ‘Assad has to go’.
And yet, as I mentioned, for all of Trump’s mini-treasons (appointing Israeli-first people to power, in a direct betrayal of his America-first promise), he still hasn’t started a war with Iran, or destabilized Syria, or signaled his approval for an escalation in Donbas. I even suspect that Trump has an admiration for Putin, that he dare not show.
Well tac, I’ll tell why I could think differently.
It is very much because of ‘those previously’ were so much worse.
I don’t think I need a litany, but just consider the wars? Illegal, immoral, unconstitutional, fiendish wars of aggression against defenseless nations and people that had done us no harm, and didn’t threaten us or our allies in any way. That was the nature of ‘those previously’, and would have been the nature of the cackling war hag’s administration, only ten times worse.
When people like this article’s author seem to suffer from TDS, as an advocate for all things Islam, I can’t help but to wonder – does he have any, tiny conception of how bad the hag would have been for Iran? Or Syria? Or Lebanon? Or for the Muslim world collectively?
The war hag infamously cackled with unrestrained ebullience over her personal culpability for a savage lynching of the best leader Africa had. Giddy over that event.
It’s stuck with me. The sounds of those sub-human orcs
These are the allies of my nation. As they torture to death an arguably great man, with the full support and blessings of my nation’s government.
Just to put things into perspective, I will tell you that I believe, in my heart of hearts, that what was done to Gaddafi, and how Hillary reacted, would be more of less her exact same reaction if the same thing could be done to me.
Or to Kevin Barrett for his persistence in telling the truth about things like 9/11, and the illegal and immoral wars on Muslim countries.
Just to put a fine tip on it, I’d rather have Gaddafi in the White House over Hillary, any day, and twice on Sunday.
I’d rather have Kevin Barrett, with his advocating a Muslim invasion of the West. He’d still be preferable to Hillary.
In fact, since John McCain has gone to Hell, I’d be hard pressed to think of anyone I’d less want to have in the White House, than Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Hate Trump all you want, but I’ll always be grateful to him for at least for preventing the worst possible scenario I can imagine, from coming true.
If you could, for all of Trump’s very real disappointments, would you swap him out today for Hillary?
I wonder what Kevin Barrett would prefer. To my great disappointment, most Muslims would prefer Hillary, (and certain death and destruction of Muslim nations and people in the Middle East), because she’d be more willing to open the gates to a massive migration of Muslims (and everyone else) into the ZUSA.
A lot of Muslims would be willing to see their own nations and villages bombed into the stone age, just so they can personally come participate in the dissolution of whitey land.
Says something about Islam, sadly.
Sean, you still did not get the main point of the post: Shamelessness has become the internalizes feature of the tribe and this feature is finally visible for a lot of people.
Two related aspects:
1. Shamelessness as an explanation of tribal success (see Dershowitz, Bronfman, Zelikow, Feith, the Kagans clan, et al).
2. The irrationality of the profiteering schema of “holocaust sufferings” in lieu of the opportunistic and shameless behavior of Israel-firsters and the bloody realpolitik of zionists.
Except that “They [Silverstein and Epstein] would be running and organizing the GULAG system” for decent people resisting the crooks.
Elie Wiesel was a clinically abnormal person who lacked a sense of shame. He was a successful profiteer, though. An exhibit A for the profiteering schema of holobiz “sufferers and survivors.”
Whatever Silverstein meant when he said “pull it” is really irrelevant, since the physical impossibility of WTC 7 experiencing global failure of its entire foundation due to office fires is easily demonstrable. Even NIST conceded-however grudgingly- that the building underwent free fall acceleration during its so called “collapse.”
Silverstein remains a murder suspect, and had the motive- billions in insurance payments- and the opportunity- physical control of the WTC. How he was never deemed a serious suspect by any of the major investigative agencies demonstrates the absolute moral and professional vacuity and two tiered nature of so called “American justice” as well as the meretricious servility of the mainstream media.
That the Twin Towers, the core of building 6 and WTC 7 were all destroyed as the result of explosives- most likely small nuclear weapons- is the simplest and best explanation for the catastrophe. The so called “airliners” were simply a Hollywood distraction, as was the “Let’s roll” script of Flight 93. There is no clearly authentic or unambiguous footage of any commercial airliner striking WTC 2. The Hezarkani footage is fake (hollow aluminum cylinders do not penetrate steel perimeter columns and thicker steel spandrels like a knife through hot butter), along with most of the other videos of the approach and impact of the “airliner” since they are so widely divergent with respect to the angle of approach and point of impact.
Every camera in Manhattan was trained on those buildings, including those of professional photographers in the news choppers- including Chopper 4, which showed an explosion from within the building but no commercial airliner and only a small, barely discernible flying object in the upper corner- certainly no Boeing 767.
Have you considered the idea that a ‘free-fall’ is precisely that, ie. there is no demolition involved. I too was taken in by the mesmerising ‘free-fall’ idea (for WTC 7), until someone in that famous BBC program pointed out that controlled demolitions almost invariably do not result in ‘a free-fall into its own footprint’.
This story that a ‘demolitions expert’ was unaware of the controversy surrounding WTC 7, just doesn’t pass the smell test. I mean what kind of an ‘expert’ was he, that he was unaware of the earth-shaking events of those days?
Hulsey’s draft report is now available here
Zero Hedge Reports:
This week, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth announced their partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) in releasing a draft report of an in depth four-year study on what actually brought down WTC 7. According to the press release, the release of the draft report begins a two-month period during which the public is invited to submit comments. The final report will be published later this year.
Excellent takedown of the nonsense about a ‘controlled demolition’. The actual conspiracy seems to involve a massive insurance fraud centred around some dubious scenarios involving the destruction of the WTC. But as long as the truthers are there to provide distraction, I’m certain that ‘Lucky Larry’ wouldn’t mind.
You are welcome and here is more insight.
Sep 6, 2019 9/11 Whistleblowers: Kevin Ryan
In the early 2000s, Kevin Ryan was the site manager at Environmental Health Laboraties. On November 11, 2004, he wrote directly to Frank Gayle, the director of NIST’s Twin Towers investigation. The following week, he was fired. This is his story.
You are all over it! University Study Finds Fire Did Not Bring Down World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11 Release of Draft Report to Be Followed by Public Comment Period
On September 11, 2001, at 5:20 PM, the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 collapsed into its footprint, falling more than 100 feet at the rate of gravity for 2.5 seconds of its seven-second destruction.
http://action.ae911truth.org/o/50694/t/0/blastContent.jsp?email_blast_KEY=1403010
I would say Wiesel is normal
in a Torah-Talmud-holocaust belief system.
You have “survivors” in quotes.
Good.
Inmate not survivor for those
who were in the
WW2 German camps.
To be a survivor is to be a breathing Gazan.
I hear a beep on my JEWDAR. Why is that (((Sean)))?
Insurance fraud, theft of gold, short selling on the Stock Exchange, these were only secondary aims of 9/11. The major aim was creating a “Global War on Terror” in order to take down several Muslim nations for Israel. Israel remains the main culprit.
Well said.
Beware Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. They are controlled opposition. Richard Gage & Steven E. Jones of AE911 Truth insist that it must have been thermite that caused all the destruction on 9/11. Yet they refuse to grapple with the evidence that points to something even more sinister – a directed energy weapon:
– Low seismic activity: the buildings turned to dust/powder in *mid-air*; they did not “collapse” or hit the ground; hence very little seismic activity
– Disturbance in the earth’s magnetic field on 9/11
– Strange circular holes in the tops of WTC5 and WTC6:
–
–
– “Toasted” cars with weird damage – not caused by heat/fire
–
– Buildings turning to dust in mid-air / lack of debris / low seismic footprint
–
Methinks the Deep State has some weapons more advanced than the ones it tells us about:
– https://www.army.mil/standto/2018-09-19
See Dr. Judy Wood’s website for more:
http://www.drjudywood.com/wp/
http://www.drjudywood.com/wtc/
Read the following two sentences again. Read them slowly, and move your lips if it will help you comprehend what they mean.
It collapsed into its own footprint at free fall speed. There is only one thing that can cause that – controlled demolition.
Christian support of Israel stems from Gods promises to Abraham in Genesis.
Temple restoration, the second coming of Christ, cannot be speeded up by Christians.
Thanks and very nicely, understated.
Compare what’s happening in Yemen or Gaza, with what goes on daily in places like Canada or Australia. Much as this map shows.
The people raining down horrors in Gaza and Yemen today are extremely religious people, believing that God is on their side, as they starve Yemen and terrorize Gaza.
The only reason my country is engaged in perpetrating so many atrocities and war crimes the world over, is because my country has been co-0pted by religious fanatics; Zionists. And because these Zionists (both Jewish supremacist and “Christian”), believe that ‘God’ demands the Jews genocide all the Arabs from Palestine, this imperative of the religiously enthralled, has caused untold miseries, and continues to do so even as I type this.
Secular Jews don’t believe that god put Gentiles here to serve the Jews as their slaves.
Religious Jews believe that. (And conduct themselves accordingly).
To a secular person, the Alawites vs. Sunnis vs. Shiites all killing each other, over some obscure minutia in Islamic theology, seems like madness. Sort of the way Jonathon Swift’s Lilliputians warred over which end of an egg one must crack first. His satire for mocking the horrors Catholics visited upon Protestants, and visa versa for so terribly long. How many Brits and French and others were slaughtered over the so-called infallibility of the Poop?
Where, I wonder, would Kevin B prefer to live and raise his family?
In a Taliban-like society, with Sharia law enforced with vigor, or a secular type society that respects all people’s views?
Read the following two sentences again. Read them slowly, and move your lips if it will help you comprehend what they mean.
It collapsed into its own footprint at free fall speed. There is only one thing that can cause that – controlled demolition.
Indeed.
NIST grudgingly admitted that WTC 7 did undergo free fall acceleration- and could not even come up with a progressive collapse scenario for WTC 1 and 2- it only provided a model up to the onset of “collapse.”
Of course, NIST and the 9/11 Commission, inter alia, were never really tasked with a real investigation of the events, but with providing a validation ab auctoritate of the ridiculous official narrative.
Critics of those who question the official narrative employ every logical fallacy in the book, and the most commonly employed is, of course, the ad hominem i.e., that anybody who doubts the official verson based upon the powers of observation, empirical evidence and common sense must be a tinfoil hatter, etc. Of course, the “debunking” of alternative theories which better fit physical reality proves nothing. If the official version of the events was credible in the least, there would be no need to debunk anything.
Agree 100 %.
“An honest man, when confronted with evidence that challenges his long held beliefs, ceases to believe. Most other men, when confronted with such evidence, cease to be honest.”
—- Mark Twain (LONG before 9/11….)
According to Win- Gallup poll Iceland is 10 per cent atheist. China is 47 %!
Godless and communist are symbiotic.
You insist that Casino (Yahweh) Trump kept us out of wars – that Killery Clinton (the wife of the husband & former ‘Pres’ in a blue dress) would have gotten us in. Your cover is that you admit Casino (Yahweh) Trump is somewhat tarnished, “for all of Trump’s very real disappointments” – but that he is better than.
I imagine you are pumping for electoral support to Casino Trump in 2020.
You cling to the fantasy, or consciously misdirect:
1. – the fiction that the United States is an Independent (Sovereign) Nation.
2. You insist that we American citizens have the power to Vote Ourselves out of Trouble.
3. You insist Casino (God) Trump, Hollywood Obomber, or Bill (I wear a blue dress) Clinton have/had the power to make any major political decisions.
The Shadow Government
Has just revealed itself – as it has suffered a serious organizational crisis. And, of course, you only see it as the Mainstream Media played it.
1. For the last 3 Decades, the Maxwells, Epstein, MOSSAD, and their puppet CIA, have Operated the American Government. They, and their underling Governors and Knesset Congress, have decided on every major policy and financial action. The Hollywood Executive & the TV Rerun Legislature are mere actors. And you and others enjoy the Show, and fail to see the Reality.
2. The Congress, such as the last group of 72 that traveled to the Office of their Foreign Zionist Boss, may return with surgical implants (perhaps implants are 0nly needed for some).
3. These Traitors ignore the greatest single crime being committed in 2019, that of the genocidal Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine’s indigenous inhabitants by the Zionist Land Thieves. All other crimes stem from this one.
Next year, your Casino Trump, or any other Puppet, will recognize the Eretz Israel sovereignty over the entire Planet – if he/she is directed to do so.
America is not free. Our last Constitutional President, John F. Kennedy, and our Republic, were assassinated on November 22, 1963, in a hail of bullets by the MOSSAD with some help from their CIA Minions. What do you think that was about?
Elections only work in Democratic Republics, that is Sovereign Republics, where the Citizens have some imput into who will become their leaders, and how the game is played.
Freedom is not free. We must pay for it!
Durruti
I agree about the bankers. That’s why Jews always want wars….they always win in making money.
Check out this CNN raw video feed from 9/11, beginning around the 43 minute mark, and pay close attention as the camera begins to zoom out/pull back, past the smoke blowing sideways, until the video reaches the 43:31 mark, when some very strange artifacts begin to appear near the bottom of the frame, continuing until about 43:38, when there is a video dissolve/cut to another camera, or something.
It looks very much like a major flub with a 3D model, where the 3D object with some ground clutter on top is mispositioned too high in the model, and Manhattan appears to have lost its bottom.
CGI
I have wondered about Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth for some years , they have had some excellent articles on their website about the demolition of the Twin Towers but they appear to be gatekeepers regarding the use of nuclear weapons in their destruction , how else can you explain the effects of the blasts . Nukes have a long history of being used for blasting and demolition work and small nukes could easily have been secreted in the basements of the Twin Towers . According to the Smithsonian Magazine US Special Forces at one time were packing miniature nuclear bombs which were known as the B-54 Special Atomic Demolition Munition (SPADM) and these were created as far back as 1954 , such munitions could easily have fallen into the wrong hands as the theft of US nuclear material is well documented .
The problem in researching 9/11 is that the field is populated by gatekeepers like Chomsky , Assange and Hartmann who belittle and denigrate those who question the government’s tall tale of hijackers flying planes into high rise building which collapsed as a result of fires .
It couldn’t have been the Israelies, because a Palestinian killed Robert Kennedy. So it was probably the Palestinians what killed JFK.
But seriously, the truth of your blocked quote above becomes clearer to me with each day I live.
Although I obviously disagree with his choice of writer with reasons stated in my previous post, in my opinion Mr. Unz runs one of the greatest websites with one of the most thought provoking comments sections on the internet and I thank him for it.
In all my years commenting here I have never seen anything remotely resembling your allegations of him encouraging violence against Jewish people or ANYONE for that matter. If I thought for one second that he was promoting any forms of violence then I wouldn’t be here commenting on his site.
I consider your post a failed attempted smear against him and if I were able you would see my name right next to AnonStarter’s above labeling you for the troll that you are.
The battle of NYC Mafia gangs! Using the old trick of saying the opposite of what one intends to do!
The fact that the WTC was brought down by underground nuclear explosions is absolutely obvious for anybody with a Physics background.
The flagrant smoking gun is the molten steel-level temperatures, lasting for over 3 months, that were recorded by thermographic photography.
If anybody is ever able to replicate the WTC massive heat transfer with “office fires”, then they should quickly file a patent, as they would make billions in the heating industry [sad joke].
In the real world Physicists live in, the amount of heat transferred to the open atmosphere by the burning rubbles of the WTC is assessed by the “Equation of Natural Thermal Convection”.
Although it is only a low estimate, it proves that the energy released by the WTC rubbles was in the order of 10 peta Joules , or 10^15 Joules
To release such amount of energy, the amount of fuel required would have to be in the order of:
– 100,000 tons of conventional/chemical fuel.
– or 10 tons of nuclear fuel.
It is certain that there was nowhere to hide 100,000 tons of coal or petrol in the WTC towers’ basements. Furthermore, conventional fuel cannot burn underground, as its combustion requires a continuous supply of oxygen.
So the WTC persistent elevated temperatures were caused by underground nuclear fuel, with a total mass in the order of 1000 tons. From a Physics viewpoint, it is the only possible explanation, at the exclusion of any other.
Dr. Judy Wood has the answers at drjudywood.com.
All we need is evidence who did it.
That is the most important part of the puzzle.
We will found out how it was done at the Nulandberg trials. Neocon Nuland sounds a bit like Nuremberg, so it would be a good title for the trials.
The culprits will tell us how they did it at the trials.
There will no mumbo jumbo Purim or Tanakh mumbo jumbo used in these trials.
It will be rational, ethical, and logical in all its procedures. Unlike the Nuremberg trials, with its Purim fantasy of hanging ten National Socialists like they were the ten sons of Haman.
The whole earth will ring with a real “Ode to Joy” while these trials go on. The earth has been so tortured for so long for Zion fantasies. The earth is crying out in pain to be free of Zion.
“What makes his analysis more convincing is that he obviously didn’t suspect foul play and believed that, timewise, it could, though very difficult, all have been prepared after Silverstein gave the command “pull it”.
This is almost ridiculous- he doesn’t suspect foul play when the only explanation is the building was loaded with explosives in advance?! (because there is no way that Silverstein could or would have ordered a burning building to have been loaded with carefully placed explosives to “pull it.”
And even assuming it had been, why was this never discussed in the official investigation?
Very true! Goes back to the days of Thomas Robert Malthus. Finally, to some extent Thacher was able to abolish somewhat the concept of, “Purchased on a 100 year lease”
The Land belonged to Monarch and no one had a right to the title of land!
/Says something about Islam, sadly./
Rather, it says something about the millennial Muslim world, whose condition is nothing more than the fulfillment of a prophecy.
I’m curious as to why any reasonable individual would imagine any given political party in contemporary America has their best interests in mind when it’s been proven repeatedly just how broken both wings of the bird truly are. That some Muslims or non-Muslims imagine Hillary to be preferable to Trump or vice versa merely speaks to their naivete.
And others’ naivete about American politics has nothing to do with the religion to which they profess adherence, let alone with Islam.
Or don’t they teach you about logical fallacies anymore?
This is of course entirely correct, and due to steel’s melting point temperature being far higher than temperatures reached by office fires .
As a matter of fact for the sceptics, this was indirectly demonstrated by the recent fire at Notre-Dame-De-Paris. Whilst the fires raged for over 8 hours, the scaffolding erected around the spire and made of galvanised steel much less solid than the WTC structural steel, came out unscathed.
What Silverstein meant by “pull it” is that this very suspicious demolition had to happen because critical evidence was present in the basement of WTC7. WTC1 and 2 were demolished by underground nuclear charges carried from a WTC7 control chamber by a rail track delivery system. The tunnel and rail track were an embedded feature built during WTC construction in the late 60’s.
It is more than your simplistic view. The winner always writes the history, and control the future. Just like the winners of both World Wars, the Allied Forces wrote the history and control the future. Same with Islam, it was hijacked while the body of the Prophet still warm and not buried yet!
I don’t think both the World Wars and Holocaust history is so simple.
On the death of Prophet, preemptive wars were fought and Islam was spread by the sword for Mammon. The same Muslims shafted the same Christians who gave Prophet Mohammad and his adherent the protection when their lives were in peril.
Don’t forget the “native-born” traitors Cheney, Bush, Tenet, Rice, Rumsfeld, and an army of hungry war profiteers who aligned with zionists to wage the highly profitable “humanitarian” interventions for Eretz Israel.
While the pressituting MSM bloviated about “patriotism of American people,” the intelligence services were busy with creating subversive organizations stuffed with fanatical jihadis.
The event of 9/11 is the dirtiest page in US history, implicating the highest echelons of power in the US government. It was not just cowardice — it was the eager cooperation between the criminal world of Jewish financiers, oilmen, and warprofiteers and the opportunists in the US government. The line between the criminals and deciders of Cheney kind was blurred.
Bush the lesser promised the US citizenry to dedicate full resources of the federal government to the investigation of 9/11. Bush the lesser also mentioned his communication with the vice-president, certain Mr. Cheney. The “full resources” amounted to $3 million (augmented to puny $15 million). Bush’ promise was just another lie. https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/9-11-commission-report
Jews! Sheeeeeeze!
Perhaps there’s a reason, a good reason, they’ve been exterminated from many cultures and countries for centuries.
The Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan, who allegedly killed Robert Kennedy, was a MK Ultra hypnotized “patsy”. He denied the murder. The Jews were already then busy smearing the Palestinians, in case the Americans would sympathize with them.
[Too much off-topic argumentation.]
Dear Robjil,
Best thing happened to Islam and Muslims. It showed the ugly face of Islam that anyone with some land and might, can declare Himself a Caliph.
I’m not entirely convinced Sean is, though it seems he’d like to be one.
J.J. Angelton wouldn’t be the only shabbos goy spider that spun a web of lies for Team Zion and Sean’s got intel written all over him, trying to set unz up for a subpoena once he catches his Silverstein-slaying fish.
If it doesn’t kill the site, it’ll place it in the crosshairs.
You’ve gotta give him credit. He’s trying his best.
Unless corrected, I’ll assume the “off-topic argumentation” was inevitably the result of the information I had provided on the age of ‘Aisha radiALLAHU ‘anha. I’m not sure why this should provoke argument from a Muslim, though I have something of an idea as to his persuasion.
Assad, I’m not interested in playing a bit role in the Sunni-Shi’a theater of mobius strip contention. I appreciate your worldview for what it’s worth, though it is not mine. I simply will not adopt a perspective that pits one companion of the Prophet sallALLAHU ‘alaihi wa sallam against another to such an extent that said contention invariably and perpetually divides them. Their disputes, where they existed, were ephemeral.
Islam, nevertheless, endures.
Hopefully, we can appreciate at least this much. Otherwise, we’ll just delight our enemies.
This is a remarkably illuminating statement in an already exceptionally interesting article.
When carrying out honest research on the Kennedy assassination, one often comes across the mention of an “abort mission“:
– Lee Harvey Oswald confided in his girlfriend Judith Vary Baker that he was in Dallas on an “abort mission” to derail a plot to murder JFK.
– CIA Black Ops pilot Robert “Tosh” Plummlee flew hit man Johnny Roselli to Dallas, believing he was on an “abort mission” too. He later witnessed the Dealey Plaza crime with horror.
– Hit man Johnny Roselli, one of four Chicago mob members involved in the crossfire that killed JFK, indeed backtracked just before the killing, stating that the CIA had cancelled the assassination plot. Another key hitman, Charles Nicolletti, insisted on carrying out with the execution as no counter-order was issued to him
While patsies are of course always lied to, it is remarkable that professional hit men involved in the assassination had been given contradictory instructions.
The hypothesis that the CIA wanted to only scare and influence JFK with a faked assassination attempt, but was forcibly overtaken by a foreign secret service who carried out the real assassination makes a lot of sense.
BS.
You don’t need a Physics background to read a Geiger counter and anyone can go test the absurd claims of nukes at Ground Zero for themselves.
By residing in the US, Silverstein shows he is the bravest of the brave, and does not care about the danger to his family from those Truthers determined to settle accounts with him via a social justice home delivery service. Or, every single one of those accusing him and believing the accusations is a wretched coward and liar without the courage of a mouse.
But there is a third possibility: accusing Silverstein involves a suspension of disbelief as with believing in the villians of mass entertainments, and for that reason there is no one queuing up to make a fool of themself by taking it seriously, other than for the time they spend in a comfy chair in front of a screen. Then again, real men don’t prefer movies and keyboard commando-ing to getting things done in real life. So maybe they are cowards either way.
We have never exchanged before, so I will assume that you are a real person, of good faith, with a real interest in 9/11. I for my part am a real person with a real background in physics.
– Surface radioactivity resulting from an underground nuclear explosion in hard soil will be considerably much weaker than if caused by an overground detonation. This is because radioactivity is mostly made of particles that cannot traverse a large layer of collapsed rocks and rubble, with the exception of a small fraction of the radioactive particles which will be able to make it through the cracks and to the surface.
– The number of 9/11 first responders who have developed/died of cancer is a staggering 10,000 individuals. These people are affected by all types of cancer, NOT just the specific ailments caused by asbestos. These cancers, we are told, were allegedly caused by the “fumes” of 9/11.
Plane crashes have happened for decades, with thousands of first responders involved . Have you ever heard of people getting cancer from attending a plane crash?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/sep/10/911-attack-ground-zero-manhattan-cancer
– The perpetrators in control of the WTC are well aware of the risk of radiations; this is why they built water fountains above the footprints of the North and South towers.
Water, like rocks, blocks radioactive particles, and is commonly used in nuclear power plants for that purpose, among other functions.
/In a Taliban-like society, with Sharia law enforced with vigor, or a secular type society that respects all people’s views?/
Something of a false dichotomy here, presuming the sole manifestation of shari’ah to be that of “the Taliban” — a purportedly homogenous conglomeration of Afghanis known in the west for little more than their extreme intolerance — and the sole manifestation of “secular type” societies being those that “respect all people’s views.” (You might want to do some research on the militantly secular early Turkish Republic, which could hardly be said to have “respected all people’s views” while it terminated religious dissidents with extreme prejudice.)
Personally, for the time being, I prefer my home country, America, though I might prefer Afghanistan were it not for the tendency of American-made munitions to rain down upon Muslim civilians there. I enjoy my experience living and learning among many different Muslims and wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Famous line from Law and Order:
“A mind is like a wound: the more open it gets, the more infected.”
Excellent, Sean. Just marvelous.
You truly are a master baiter.
You wrote::
“This story that a ‘demolitions expert’ was unaware of the controversy surrounding WTC 7, just doesn’t pass the smell test. I mean what kind of an ‘expert’ was he, that he was unaware of the earth-shaking events of those days?”
He was an expert at his trade which presumably left him too littlle time to scan newspapers. And even if he had followed the MSM reports on these “earth-shaking events” (a typical piece of American egotism by the way) he wouidn’t have been much wiser about WTC 7. – or about the other buildings for that matter.
“Jowenko was the owner of Jowenko Explosieve Demolitie, a controlled demolitions company headquartered in the Netherlands. He had over 30 years of building demolition experience, and his knowledge of explosives was so respected that he was sought as a contributor to the ImplosionWorld production of “A History of Structural Demolition in America”.”
Presumably he was asked to write a general piece. Why would he be knowledgeable about structural demolition in America? He had concerns closer to home.
No. Silverstein resides in America in total impunity because the USA has become an Israeli colony.
This is a bit incoherent, sorry. For the rest see my answer to Ivan.
“accusing Silverstein involves a suspension of disbelief ”
On the contrary, not accusing/suspecting Silverstein involves a suspension of common sense and its focus on the right question: Cuo bono?
Plus, who has the means and motivation?
It’s just too easy!
One must be a deliberately blind fool tiptoeing past the graveyard NOT to suspect Silverstein of being involved in 9/11 on some level. Probably the level of “why can’t ‘the new Pearl Harbor’ be MY buildings, so I can make a killing on insurance??? Also, since I own the territory, I can offer *operational support on the ground!”
Yes there are some loose ends : the dancing Israelis for one. I can understand some fellows recording the fall of those iconic towers for posterity. But to go 0n an Indian war-dance, whooping it up when there were thousands trapped in the buildings seems pathological.
He has not faced even a single demonstration.
Someone lives in a colony of mammals that likes hiding from the light and swallowing excrement, and it is not Silverstein
Jowenko does indeed have an impressive CV. But he could well be suffering from the tunnel vision that afflicts experts. I am no expert in anything, but I do recall watching demolitions of buildings : they almost always fall in a staggered fashion, with large parts falling obliquely.
I read somewhere that there was an assassination attempt on Leonid Brezhnev in the 70s. The would be assassin was interrogated by none other Yuri Andropov. The man was freed after a few years, would you believe. But in the great USA, land of the free and justice flowing out of every pore, Sirhan Sirhan has been held incommunicado for well on 50 years.
That is why Israel needs to stop playing the nice guy on the border with the Palestinians. As Ehud Barak said, Netanyahu’s “restraint” is having disastrous results , and what is needed is “restoration of deterrence in Gaza” .
Ivan
These Zionist Land Thieves were a Film Crew, who were set up to film the destruction of the Twin Towers, BEFORE the TOWERS & Building 7 were attacked.
Pathological and Prescient.
No. Controlled demolitions are executed so that the building falls straight down into its own footprint. Key building supports are cut sequentially with explosives.
It’s done that way to avoid causing damage to adjacent structures or neighboring property.
Building 7’s controlled demolition on 9/11 is a classic example of that, and most of the building did indeed fall largely straight down into its own footprint, with a substantial but rather neat debris heap as seen in both overhead and ground-level photos in the aftermath.
By contrast, the Twin Towers seemed to have been blown apart from the top down, and there was a fair amount of damage to neighboring structures like the Deutsche Bank, which eventually had to be demolished itself, and the Winter Garden Atrium, which was showered with the external three-story chex sections of box columns and spandrels from WTC 1, like a blast from a shotgun.
I understand that many American Citizens are hiding from the light and swallowing the shit propaganda from the Mainstream media & the Zionist controlled Education Establishment, as well as the complete degradation of our Legal System (Epstein & Maxwell Farce). Where are they? We the People are not allowed to know, and are unable to meaningfully protest. We take endless abuse & humiliation, and never hit back.
And yes, Zionist criminals such as Silverstein, or our Puppet Traitor Government bureaucrats have not faced a single demonstration.
There are as yet no Gilets Jaunes, or Sons & Daughters of Liberty present.
The People’s Dodgers are behind the Imperialist Yankees 10 – 0 in the 9th inning, 2 outs and 2 strikes, Sandy Koufax is at bat, and Whitey Ford is pitching. But we have that swing!
God Bless!
“The hypothesis that the CIA wanted to only scare and influence JFK with a faked assassination attempt, but was forcibly overtaken by a foreign secret service who carried out the real assassination makes a lot of sense.”
Not to me. It’s one of the sillier things that Laurent Guyénot has blurted out. At the time of the assassination, the CIA was much larger and better funded than Mossad. The idea of Mossad forcibly taking over a CIA mission at that time is laughable.
What makes sense to me is a scenario in which Dulles loyalists in the CIA launched an assassination mission at the behest of Israel and used Mossad assets and personnel to help carry it out.
Unless you think that in the early 1960s Mossad was already the world’s most powerful intelligence organization and was able to overpower the CIA, FBI and NSA on their own turf and assassinate an American president on their own, then force the entire US federal law enforcement apparatus as well as the military to cover it up, then Laurent is howling at nothing.
Arguendo, let’s say it’s impossible to know for certain about Silverstein’s foreknowledge. Let’s imagine a cogent argument can be made both for or against it.
Well, we still have the dancing Shlomos as well as the remarkable coincidence of Israeli agents (many of whom claimed to be “art students”) shadowing future hijackers throughout America. We have a massive Israeli espionage ring receiving live feeds from telephone lines in the White House, State Department and Pentagon during the Clinton administration, we have dual citizen John Deutch, former director of the CIA, winning an 11th hour pardon from Slick Willy before he could be convicted on charges of “mishandling” top secret code words, we have a credible report that the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks had knowledge of top secret code words obtainable only by the FBI, CIA, Secret Service or FAA, we have a manifesto for regime change in the Middle East authored by the very same zionists who would either ascend to the position of authority necessary to stage a false flag operation and summarily lie America into Iraq or effectively influence those who would, we have members of the very same coffee klatch declaring the necessity of a “New Pearl Harbor” in order to advance their agenda, we have Oded Yinon, we have mass media organs subordinated to Israel, and we have a curious project involving even more art students working in the future strike zone of the North Tower in the years leading up to the attacks:
https://www.markdotzler.com/Mark_Dotzler/WTC_Artists.html
Now this is by no means a comprehensive list of coincidences, but I’d say that’s some pretty compelling circumstantial evidence that calls the official narrative into question, with or without Silverstein.
Indeed Danny Jowenko was one of the World’s leading experts on demolitions , after watching video of the collapse of building 7 he stated ” This was a controlled demolition carried out by a team of experts,” Dr.Alan Sabrosky’s skepticism about the cause of the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings was raised after hearing of Joweko’s testimony . Sabrosky is the former Director of Studies at the Army War College and in his opinion “Only two intelligence agencies had the expertise assets , access and political protection to execute 9/11 in the air and on the ground : our CIA and Israel’s Mossad .” Three days after Sabrosky had been interviewed by Press TV about Jowenko’s conclusion as to the demolition of building 7 , Jowenko was killed in a car crash . Were “Boston brakes ” to blame ?
See : Christian Forums :” Danny Joweko is dead , 3 days after Sabrosky interview implicates
CIA /Mossad in 911.”
You wrote:
“Jowenko does indeed have an impressive CV. But he could well be suffering from the tunnel vision that afflicts experts. I am no expert in anything, but I do recall watching demolitions of buildings : they almost always fall in a staggered fashion, with large parts falling obliquely.”
Do I understand correctly that you seriously think your knowledge of these things, probably gained in a few occasional sightings, allows you to correct the diagnosis based on Jowenko’s expertise (his “tunnel vision”)? And, by the way, why did you not think of that “tunnel vision” when you showed your disbelief about him being totally unaware of suspicions of foul play?
“As Ehud Barak said…”
— Well. Any new revelations about Barak involvement in Epstein’ pedophile business?
J Zionists Advisors had control of Britain and the US since the FED started on 12/23/1913.
J Zionist Advisors in Britain and US pushed for WWI to get the Balfour Declaration.
and WWII to get Israel.
To get rid of president was a piece of cake for Zionist Advisors after getting two world wars.
The Nuremberg trials was a Jewish Passion Play. Zionists played out a Purim fantasy by hanging ten bigwig National Socialists to represent the ten sons of Haman.
Zionist Advisors are at it again for WWIII to get Eretz Israel. This might be a bridge too far for them. The world had enough of their destructive antics. It is too obvious now what they are up too.
There was presumably a convergence of interests between Israelis horrified by JFK’s commitment to stopping their nuclear program and Americans who wanted a coup for other reasons. But don’t underestimate Israel’s talent for manipulating Western intelligence services. For an fiction-based-on-fact insider’s perspective, read John Le Carre’s The Little Drummer Girl.
“Assault on the Liberty” would be a perfect title for a book about September 11 2001
terror attack and its planned consequences as well. And for more than just obvious
reasons.
You seem more animated than usual, flapping your jaws about some imaginary “border” in Palestine.
Something got under your skin, perhaps?
I don’t doubt that there was manipulation, especially given JFK’s intention of stopping Israel’s nuclear weapon development. My point is that the assassination was likely a CIA mission done at the behest of Israel. That’s what I wrote. JFK had also announced his intention to break up the CIA and had fired Allen Dulles.
The hypothesis that the CIA was intending to set up a close call that would scare JFK into letting Israel have its way and that the Mossad turned it into an actual assassination is ludicrous. Laurent Guyénot thought that up. I don’t see how otherwise intelligent people would actually buy into it.
Maybe reading novels leads to that kind of thinking.
Yes, I’m aware of all of that. I just find Laurent Guyénot’s little hypothesis ludicrous. It’s much more likely that the CIA fully intended to assassinate the president and didn’t need Mossad to “force” it to happen.
You and Kevin both seem to have read my comment, which was written in plain English and translated it into Martian for you both to think I need these things explained to me so that I can grasp that Israel needed JFK to die.
With regards to the video quoting Trump that Republicans are some of the dumbest people in the world and easily deceived is something that I have heard and saw coming out of Trump’s mouth personally, so I know what I’ve heard is true indeed. As far as the video, it has been scrubbed–I should know because I’ve searched for it a few time already after I’ve witnessed it personally–it has been removed from YouTube. Perhaps it exists on other platforms and I’ll make an effort to locate it if I can find just to show you that what I am telling you is the truth.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against you and we all disagree on things–which is perfectly healthy and normal, but what I took issue with in your previous statement is the notion of those who criticize trump have no reason to do so and the only possible explanation seems to be TDS, which is obviously not true. No worries, we will just have to agree to disagree.
I always hear this meme from Trump supporters that he is somehow less evil because he did not start a ‘new’ war–YET. It’s not for the fact of lack of trying, but one of one failure after another. Can you be sure there would be not a overt attempt after the election? One that is being rigged in his favor, no doubt, by putting up candidates on the democratic side that are all badly flawed–while suppressing the only one that might have some real support–(thereby making sure idiot goof Biden will gets the nomination, again as an Israeli stooge insurance policy) so that Trump will seem like the ‘outsider’ once again. Once re-elected the war of Iran will be that much more likely because Trump would rather kill, imprison or disregard his supporters (as his speeches make clear if one reads between the lines) than to disappoint his real faithful Jewish Zionists in Israel and New York.
It’s not like his sanctions polices, commandeered by Israeli firsters whose only concern is that of Israel, are that of an Act of War, nor his buildup of new bases and increases of troop deployments, despite his forked tongue to the contrary, nor the attempts at more color revolutions and false flags in Venezuela, Iran, Syria, and China should concern his supporters. How many ongoing conflicts has Trump attempted to end, besides the nominal lip service? Well, let’s see: Afghanistan:No, Syria:No, Yemen:No, Iran:No. Instead he ratchets up sanctions (soft coup attempts and hopes his supporters will ignore these flagrant aggressions) on: Iran, Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Russia, China, Turkey ….
Sorry, I just do not see much of a difference between Trump, Hillary or anyone else who is being (((considered))) for the post.
Well, I don’t think you can do this…
Image: Foreign Policy Journal
..with an underground nuclear explosion.
But of course we must at least consider that this image and the video might be CGI, made possible using technology like PVI’s video insertion system, which is able to add and/or delete animated objects in live video to replace one thing with another, for example, and do it all in real time as the action unfolds. The long and short of it is that anything coming across the boob tube is easily manipulated by those with the technology.
Let the viewer beware.
Now, it seems to me the blast from an underground nuclear explosion beneath either of the Twin Towers would have posed a danger to the so-called bathtub, as well as those underground vaults with all the gold.
In the overhead images of ground zero taken in the aftermath of 9/11, I can see parts of the remnants of the central cores of both Twin Towers visible in some of the images. If a nuke had been detonated to knock out the ground level support for the twins, I’d expect to see a big crater there, and none of the central core.
How much gold?
Image: PBS
Nobody knows.
Goldfinger theme sung by Shirley Bassey
Composed by John Barry, lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley
Follow the gold, but watch out for Pussy Galore.
I disagree slightly; and have not seen any convincing evidence of nuclear explosives.
What is apparent is that WTC7 was a controlled demolition with all supporting structures being cut at the bottom of the building, hence the top horizontal roof line always visible on its downward trajectory collapse–a normal structural demolition. In that collapse there was plenty of mangled steel, facade elements etc left–and NO outward lateral explosions visible that were apparent in WTC1 & WTC2.
Now in both WTC1 and WTC2 the collapse was initiated where the planes hit and then taking place in a continuous downward path. The destruction, with massive lateral ejections, pulverization of material and human beings all made possible because of sequential cuts using nano-thermite and subsequent bombs (quasi nuclear or military grade conventional whatever they may be but they had to be placed on each corner section support of the tower)–at each floor quadrant-section being set off with automatic charges. Thus the gradual downward nano-thermite cuts, charges being detonated and subsequent pulverization of all material laterally in order to clear the upcoming lower sections for this exact same process all the way down to the bottom. Yes, there were also bombs set off in the underground portion in order to soften up and create a crater for the downward–as opposed to the lateral expulsion–material
I reject the theory that there were nuclear bombs set off in the lower sections and somehow traveled via empty elevator shafts all the way to the top to make the building fall. Perhaps the conventional blast from the underground would explain the burns some suffered–on the LOWER floors–of the building. No way can a nuclear blast travel upward via elevator shaft without first dissipation much of its energy through the section below its blast, but more importantly without causing major damage from the lower floors proceeding upwards–NONE OF THIS SUCH HYPOTHESIS IS SUBSTANTIATED BY THE VISIBLE VIDEO AT HAND! There is no destruction flow going UPWARDS from the lower section of the WTC1 nor WTC2. In fact, quite the opposite: top-down with lateral ejections to clear the way for lower floors.
Slow motion collapse of WTC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=61&v=hTlRhz4eGVM
The New Pearl Harbor — Best 911 Documentary – Full Movie:
ZERO HOUR BEST 9 11 DOCUMENTARY EVER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU961SGps8g&feature=youtu.be
One of the better sites that I’ve posted on here last year with tons of material although one would need to actually research such material is here:
http://911research.wtc7.net/index.html
The evidence for the Pentagon destruction:
http://911speakout.org/wayne-coste/
Israel did it:
https://northerntruthseeker.blogspot.com/2010/09/israel-did-9-11-all-proof-in-world.html
People are instantly shot dead for making unauthorised approaches to this “imaginary” border. See, that is the difference between Palestinians and Truthers. They risk their life, you think up reasons to do more talking and make puerile puns. Pretty obvious which group is sincere and willing to go beyond words to become worthy of being taken seriously by their enemies, and which is not willing to do anything and this is a source of amusement.
Barrett may not be hiding behind a pseudonym, but just calling someone a mass murder as is being done with Silverstein here is a million times less convincing than doing something practical. You don’t have to burn yourself alive like a Buddhist monk, it could be something like showing up in person with a placard outside their place of business or residence. But that isn’t happening because no one really believes, not a single one.
Found this on another site. Very interesting info:
Kevin Barrett,if I were associated with Gordon Duff and Veterans Today or promoting one of the three in one pervert religions Judeo-Christian-Moslem I certainly wouldn’t be attacking and moralizing or preaching to the atheists or agnostics – who are reading your blog soley for its posssible info or insight into Epstein or 9/11 etc. – not for a religious sermon !
I might ask you as a religionist do you really believe yourself do you just lie about your mythological god for the fun of it ? Actually I see no lies when you stick to the 9/11 facts as you know them but when you get into religion I might as well be listening to a fucked up Jewish or Islamic or Christian fundie ! As for Duff,I’d renounce him as a money launderer and friend of and to financial and war criminals before I decided to moralize or ‘religionize’ to others.Duff even began an attack on Christopher Bollyn who has certainly taught me a lot more about 9/11 and a lot earlier than you and particularly the lieing Gordon Duff (who I believes knows penny stock fraudster Bud Burrell who threatened my life),ever did.
And Duff told me CIA James Woolsey was a close friend of his ! And James Woolsey was one of the biggest 9/11 liars and promoters of the invasion of Iraq and was on Fox spreading lies about ‘ Al Qaeda did it’ on the very day 9/11 occured ! Also Woolsey is a CIA stock fraud money launderer as I suspect Duff is ! And if Al Qaeda did do it then CIA Woolsey et.al. would still be guilty of 9/11 for having created them and still funding them !
And who but the most corrupt and perverse amongst us such as Veterans Today’s Gordon Duff would try and lie us into mass bombing and terrorizing of peace loving and in many ways secular Libya and in the vicious murder by knifing in the anus of its leader Moamar Gadafi (who cared more for his people than W Bush or Obama or Hillary Clinton or Trump cares for us) based upon Duff’s absurd lie that Israel didn’t want us to attack Libya ! ? And it was your Gordon Duff and Veterans Today that told us we should support U.S. atrocities in Libya because Israel was Gadafi’s allie ! Don’t you fucking remember !? Are you happy also like Gordon Duff now that Gadaffi is dead and Islamic terrorists controlled or manipulated by the ‘west’ or Israel or Turkey or UAE etc. now rule Libya in his place and more secular Libyans have to live in fear ? Just as in Iraq under Saddam’s more secular rule women in Gadafi’s Libya could walk the streets without chadors and Christians like Tariq Aziz were represented in government and protected.Not anymore .So don’t preach to us about religion ! I blame Jews,Moslems and U.S. fundie Christians for the destruction of Christians and the Aramaic language in Iraq and Syria more than I do atheists or agnostics or true secularists.And the destrucytion of Libya and mass starvation and poverty pushing desperate migrants to Europe inn unending waves.
Squeaky Fromme could have killed the president if the gun had been loaded, a female copycat came very close soon after. Immediately after the event it was openly being said that the CIA and LBJ had been behind the JFK assassination. Is there something about becomeing a JFK assassination conspiracy believer that results in inability to operate firearms, or does it cause testicular atrophy to the extent that one has less balls than Squeaky Fromme?
The civilian Armalite is 50 years old. If the accusration were taken seriously by even the tiniest fraction of conspiracy theorists, the head of the CIA would have been very soon dead at the hands of someone who decided to play Wyatt Earp or one of a queue of others if he had missed. All that is needed is bullets and balls. Oh, and you have to actually believe of course.
Both Gordon Duff and Ian Greenhalgh (of ‘Veterans Today’) are disinfo agents (I am not sure why Kevin Barrett til this days considers them credible!). On Kevin’s weekly program–whether HE [Kevin Barrett]
pays attention to this feed back or not is that he’ll have to answer for both: Duff and Greenhalgh because they both NEVER criticize the Israeli Mossad (albeit some tangential attempts, nonetheless they always get scorched in the comments sections, because the people are onto these JEW traitor shills….how bout Kevin, will you deny these Israeli agents any further?)–only to make myriad of excuses for them. That fact alone, means these JEW shills are traitors to both their nations: US and UK.
Thanks for that clarification.
There were exactly two sentences in my post. Did you just fail to see the second sentence beginning with “But seriously,…”?
Okay then a lease with conditions attached, but still a lease. A purchaser would assume the legal burden of such things as asbestos and other issues so I think it’s safe to assume that Lucky Larry knows the difference between a lease and a purchase even if you are a little murky on the matter.
When discussing 9/11 inaccuracies are not helpful and can actually be quite harmful.
So according to you, a reflection pool that doesn’t entirely submerse the whole area that a blast would encompass, in the same way that a reactor is entirely submersed in water, is blocking any further radiation from being detectable. And there’s enough radiation that leaked through the cracks to cause 10,000 people to get cancer from it but the amount of radiation needed to give 10,000 people cancer isn’t enough to be detectable with a Geiger counter. Seems legit.
And I for my part am a real person with a real background in detecting bullshit and you are full of it.
[Spamming multiple threads with long, duplicated comments is very bad behavior and can draw serious consequences, such as getting most of your other comments trashed.]
My remark was meant only as a further clarification, not as criticism. I understood your satire. Regards.
Much links between Epstein and 9/11 … But I prefer a comparison between Epstein’s death and JFK’s death.
A fake autopsy , fake rapport, fake body (of policeman Tippitt for JFK) fake forensics …
Epstein was eliminated (or will be) … Too dangerous for the Mossad.
I agree. The Zion vortex for the past hundred is beyond words.
I was just looking at the vortex also.
We agree that Zion vortex is the most destructive force in world history.
This Zion vortex consumes everything its way.
No other vortex in human history ever acted this way.
Humans have to figure how to get out this Zion vortex for humanity and the earth to survive.
How do you explain those persistent very high temperatures under the rubble? Genuine question.
It is said that Ehud Barak is the first person to call for the US to invade Afghanistan after 9/11 and he has been called “the architect of 9/11 “.
This “just” in:
All of the original [5 channels] US MSM “live”broadcasts on the morning of 9/11 [102 mins. ] were/are 100% fake “live” broadcasts, including all depictions of the 2nd plane hit [fl. 175], and all depictions of the destruction of WTC 1 and 2, and later, of WTC 7:
And most , if not all of the claimed 3000 odd victims appear to be fakes too:
Regards,onebornfree
You consider that Jesus was a Messiah, believe that he was sacrificed as a scapegoat, call him Chist, accept the idea of him being a redeemer, who carried the sins of men, and at the same time reckon, that the OT is a pack of garbage that needs to be thrown into fire.
But without the OT all the aforementioned ideas and believes wouldn’t exist. The teaching of the NT makes no sense, except if it’s connected to the OT premises.
Trump is a zionist controlled FOOL, according to Iranians:
Thanks for posting that video. Yes, there was definitely something strange about some of the video footage we were shown that day. I’ve seen people comment about the fact that some of the footage seems to have a very grainy, hazy, strangely colored sky that doesn’t seem to match other footage showing a clear, sunny day.
More on the video fakery angle is here:
September Clues
Jack Mullen, On the Mockeries of America’s New Pearl Harbor 9/11 (includes short video that looks at video fakery idea, CGI)
https://jamesfetzer.org/2019/05/jack-mullen-on-the-mockeries-of-americas-new-pearl-harbor-9-11/
Yes, that is my contention.
That Trump, for all his egregious faults, has kept us out of new wars that the war hag would have plunged us into, including a war with Iran, bombing of Syria, a ‘Gadhafi’/ Saddam’ /Milosevic’ treatment for Assad, and likely a war with Russia.
That is based on everything I can cypher from reading between our ZUSA geopolitical tea leaves, and everything I know about Hillary – The cackling war bitch.
I have publically stated my support for Tulsi Gabbard often.
I know she will open the borders and increase Affirmative Action and demand reparations and give all the illegals free everything. I get that. She’ll also cave to the neocons and MIC and the wars will continue unabated. I’m not that naïve. But at the end of the day, it’s not about her, (or Trump), rather it’s about us. And for the American people to be able to sleep at night with a sound conscience, we need to give our support to the anti-war voice.
Just like we did with presidents Wilson, and FDR and JFK and Nixon and (I’m not a nation builder) Bush the lessor, and Obama and Trump.
The American people always vote for the no-war candidate, (and thereby keep our souls intact), but we’re always betrayed by the forces of Zion, and we always get wars to benefit Jewish supremacists.
With Tulsi it will be no different, but at least we won’t be sanctioning the evil of these wars with our vote/voice. Which yes, does mean something. Even if it has zero impact on actual policy, what it does do is allow the American people to say ‘fuck no! to evil wars. Just that, is reason enough to vote our conscience. And participate in an admittedly rigged system. But it isn’t about the system in the voting booth. Rather it’s about us. And having this infinitesimally small voice. It’s still our small way of saying ‘No!’ to evil wars based on lies that get our young people killed or spiritually shattered, as they’re expected to slaughter innocent people to benefit America’s worst enemy.
When we vote, we’re able to say ‘We reject the evil and madness of Eternal Wars for Israel’.
Not just the last three decades. The absolute corruption of the US government happened almost one hundred years ago, on Christmas eve 1913. That was the day that Woodrow Wilson handed the keys of the US Treasury over to the International Jewish supremacist Bolsheviks/Zionists.
America’s participation in both World Wars were a direct consequence of that civilization-ending treason and betrayal.
The slavish servility to all things Jewish supremacist since that date were written in stone, once they had the power to print our money, and loan it to us at interest.
‘You control the debt you control everything…
the very essence of the banking industry, to make us all, whether we be nations or individuals, slaves to debt.’
And if ((you)) tell your slaves to go to war, is a slave in a position to refuse?
But Hillary would have put the interests of the USA first?
Ok, I can not say this enough. For all you guys suffering from TDS, the 2016 election, did, at least as far as I can tell, get Trump elected in a surprise upset over the war hag.
And so far, Trump has not started any new wars, (in spite of (((MASSIVE))) pressure to do so.
Just the other day I listened to William Kristol saying he needs to be replaced, in spite of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights and a thousand other acts of slavish fealty to all things Zion. It isn’t enough! They demand a war on Iran.
But that’s not all.
There’s more, and it’s personal.
Ever since Waco I’ve had a special place for the Clintons- who burned those people alive out of spite.
Since then, that gorgon has gone on to prove that she’s the premiere agent of war and Zionism and an unhinged hatred of all things Heritage America. If she could, I’m utterly convinced that she’d round up every single straight, Christian, conservative, white male of European extraction, and have us all castrated and then burned alive. Starting with Bill first and then Vlad Putin, and then the rest of us.
If that sounds a bit hyperbolic, it isn’t intended to.
Her ambition and lust for power could split atoms. Just watching her unravel at having been SO CLOSE to power, was as satisfying as anything could get for me. And it continues to pay dividends, every time I see her.
It’s personal. I suppose like some of you feel about Trump. It’s personal.
Just the fact that I don’t have to hear that cackling hag’s voice coming from the oval office or press conferences or seeing her constantly on the screens, being worshiped like a goddess by the (((beyond sycophantic press))), is a relief that I suppose many of you can’t even begin to comprehend, being as her voice isn’t like a cat of nine tails flaying at your bones. (like it is for me ; )
‘Madam President Clinton, did you ever think you’d be hailed as the world’s greatest statesperson of the last two centuries by Time Magazine and The Economist and the NYT and every other single outlet of news and information from the length an breath of the Western world’s media?’
‘And all because of your heroic decision to save the Western world by nuking Iran and bombing Lebanon and Damascus, in your secret coalition with England and France and Ukraine.’
‘The world stands in awe of you, president Clinton. We await your orders on what to do about the rogue regime in Moscow, who has threated global stability and menaces us all with his Nazi-like rhetoric.’
You guys simply have no idea the size of the bullet we dodged, when the American voter held his nose, and pulled the lever for the amoral egotist. Whose voice isn’t like acid dripping on your soul.
Both the NT and Qur’an radically revise the tribal, materialist, amoral/unethical OT to make it universal, spiritual, and moral/ethical.
Guyénot’s From Yahweh to Zion critiques the unrevised “Jewish” reading of the OT: https://www.amazon.com/Yahweh-Zion-Jealous-Promised-Civilizations/dp/0996143041/ref=sr_1_1
but doesn’t your God have a specific name?
And aren’t all those who believe in a different God doomed to eternal flames?
The author of this article seems to imply that all that’s necessary is a belief in one of the Gods who reign in the Abrahamic traditions, but aren’t those who reject Jesus as their savior, doomed?
In any case Stonehands, if the Christian preachers and ministers and priests sounded more like you, when they preached the gospel, I suppose I myself would be far more sympathetic to the themes of Christianity, than how I feel about it today, with all the mainstream preachers calling for a renewed respect for our ‘Judeo-Christian’ values of tolerance for homos and wars in the Holy Land.
Or the Poop, calling for the genocide of Europa, (Christendom). And exhorted to open its gates to unlimited armies of Muslims to descend upon the center of Europe and transform her for eternity.
The Poop is thrilled about the Muslims in Sweden and England and France.
Would you (or anyone else) actually expect a self-respecting Westerner to consider such a Pope as anything more than a stinking pile of poop?
Did you get permission from the adherents of the Torah?
Isn’t that the tragic rift in Islam, that some of its adherents revised some things, and didn’t get permission from the other adherents?
I admit to being unlettered in the minutia of theology, but I do wonder if Jews are on board with your Muslim and Christian authority to revise the Tanach, Talmud, Midrash and Pentateuch, without their express permission.
Former Prime Minister of the Zionist Entity, Ehud Barak also has the (photographed) link to Epstein’s NYC “Pleasure Palace,” as well as to the Puppet American SHADOW GOVERNMENT.
As a commenter wrote: “connect the dots.”
Rurik: Thanks for engaging this commentator in a serious and important discussion. I appreciate your time, effort & sincerity.
I will attempt to respond – to your major points.
1.
Has “he” kept us out of wars? America has 700+ military bases in other people’s countries. American taxpayers & soldiers & private contracter-terrorists are (as we speak) engaged in war in.
1. Afghanistan, 2. Syria (Casino trump has sent 5,000+ new Soldiers into Syria). 3. Yemen
4. Ukraine, 5. Continues to occupy Iraq-despite their government repeatedly requesting the US to withdraw its Troops. 6. Sending $Billions for Armaments to the Zionist Entity $35Billion this year-alone). 7. A host of small wars 8. Half the American Budget is for Military & Secret Agencies.
Hello! Did you actually write this? “Vote for Agent Tulsi, “Even if it has zero impact on actual policy”
Huh? Are you implying I support Killery Clinton?
Hmm! Is TDS anything like PMS?
We have dodged no bullets. They are flying in record numbers – wherever the Rothschild and other Zionist Financial Oligarchs wish to control.
The war against Syria is in full swing, and the war against Lebanon is heating up, and the war against Yemen, and Venezuela, and the continued destruction of our Own Nation, our own People. The economy, jobs, industry. do i need a verb?
There is no road to Sovereignty, to Honor, to the Restoration of our American Republic, by pulling a controlled “lever for the amoral egotist” or for Agent/Puppet – insert name here………………….
We lost the remnants of our Liberty and our last Constitutional president, John F. Kennedy, through the Zionist Terror of November 22, 1963.
There is no easy way out of the mess, the Horror of the Zionist New World Order.
Freedom is not Free. We will have to Pay for it!
Not sure what was unclear in this explanation.
Radioactive decay is ruled by a relatively simple equation: the number of particles emitted decreases as exponential decay of time (t) multiplied by a constant λ (lambda) specific to the considered nuclei (uranium for instance):
Radioactive decay law: N (t)= N0.exp(-λt)
Radioactivity at the WTC was maximum at time=0, just after the explosions, which is why the first responders were the ones most exposed and developed so all sorts of cancers, including the very unusual male breast cancer . Many testified seeing “officials” dressed in radiation suits in the aftermath; these “officials” obviously knew something the public didn’t.
During the weeks and months following the explosions, radioactivity would have decayed, especially as the cracks in the ground were being filled in and cemented. The Bath Tub’s walls and base had to be re-concreted, because they cracked after the powerful nuclear explosions.
It may surprise you, but it is a well known fact that underground nuclear explosions contain relatively well radioactivity. Here is an official US Congress document boasting how harmless underground nuclear explosions are:
https://ota.fas.org/reports/8909.pdf
Finally, you are very wrong regarding the alleged absence of radioactivity at the WTC in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy
Below is an academic research paper published in 2002, reporting abnormally elevated levels of highly radioactive tritiated water at the WTC in the aftermath of the attack, without any plausible explanation being provided as per the origin of this radioactivity.
https://escholarship.org/uc/item/4xq88667
In regards to this accusation of ‘spamming’ I do confess to having posted this material on Gilad Atzmon’s site first regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein and his apparent connections to hosting Ehud Barak and his Israeli goons-bodyguards that disturbed the tenants at Eptsein’s East 66th Street building that like Jeffrey’s mansion in NYC was also bequeathed toJeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark by Les Wexler. To my knowledge Mark Epstein has not even been mentioned in this comments section and to me it is absurd to title an article with Jeffrey Epstein’s name in it and not even mention Mark Epstein ! Am I wrong ?
It was Mark’s building that housed both the underage girls from foreign countries who lacked visas as well as the French Israeli Jean Luc Brunel who recently went missing when French investigators sought to ask him questions regarding Jeffrey,where Ehud Barak often ‘crashed’ during his stays in NY.Because Brunel’s ‘modeling agancy’ was also in Tel Aviv he is probably Jewish and because Ehud Barak who likes to dress in drag when he murders Palestinians also frequented East 66th Street building it is quite possible Barak knows Brunel as well.After all Brunel ran his and Jeffrey Epsteins MC2 ‘modeling’ agency out of Mark’`s building with underage girls often lacking visas at times Ehud Barak and his merry men were ‘crashing’ there and his Israeli bodyguards disturbing residents in the lobby.Maybe their paths have crossed in that building or in Tel Aviv or Paris where Jeffrey also had a house as well.
Israeli-American U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff of California mentioned below as a fellow traveller with Mark Epstein to the UAE also heads the house ingtelligence committee and has used his position to try and push draconian anti-American ‘anti-terrorism’ laws and to block our former Constitutional rights to free speech.In associating himself with Mark Epstein he is also supporting
the trafficking of underage foreign girls lacking visas in the U.S. just like Ehud Barak and ,Les Wexner who gifted the East 66th Street house to Mark and Jeffrey in the first place.And let’s not forget Trump is also associated with sleazy and questionable modeling agencies to and has encouraged his young female employees to lie on their visa applications.
Also Ehud Barak’s Israeli spy company in the guise of a 911 emergency service called Carbyne 911 was invested in by both Jeffrey Epstein and Les Wexler and Sergey Brin’s Google is aiding and abetting it.In my opinion Google is no invention of Brin’s but stolen from U.S. taxpayers whose money funded it through the CIA,NSA,etc.And now it censors all criticism.I know because I do a lot of word,name and company associations that no one else does and Google still censors them.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/08/07/jeffery-mark-epstein-democratic-representatives/
Democratic representatives Adam Schiff, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Maxine Waters are just three elected officials who sit on the congressional advisory board of a foreign policy think-tank led by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein……
Co-founded by socialite heiress Constance Milstein in 1988, the Humpty Dumpty Institute works closely with the United Nations, the State Department, and “various countries” to “put the pieces back together” in parts of the world ridden with conflict…….
Mark Epstein has played a significant role in this mission. According to the organization’s website, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother serves as Humpty Dumpy’s vice chairman, and has represented the group abroad on delegations alongside members of Congress and U.N. dignitaries…….
When reached for comment about how he came to be involved with the the Humpty Dumpty Institute, Epstein told The Daily Caller, “You guys ask the most stupid questions. ……
/People are instantly shot dead for making unauthorised approaches to this “imaginary” border./
And, as neither the UN nor Israel have authorized any fixed borders, that would make it less a border than a front line.
Which is rather evident in that “people are instantly shot dead” for approaching it.
Thank you for that tacit admission.
/you think up reasons to do more talking and make puerile puns./
Says the man who revels in scatological Jewish humor.
Oh, the irony.
You may be right that some of us here aren’t convinced of Silverstein’s guilt. You may also be right that those who do believe in it lack the requisite stupidity to put themselves firmly on the radar of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and zionist bulldogs.
So what are your reasons for doing so much — or rather, far more — talking than I do about this subject?
What’s in it for you, aside from the typical schoolyard bully chicken clucks?
I return your sentiments.
Specifically, I wrote that he has kept us out of *new* wars, that the war hag would have plunged us into.
Yes I did, and I meant it. How many times do I have to say that voting in most elections isn’t going to change anything. But what it does do is give you (and your honor and morality and simple human decency) an opportunity to express your opposition to evil. By saying no to evil, isn’t going to make it go away in the world. But what it does mean is that you, don’t sanction it. You, are saying no to evil. Perhaps as a symbolic gesture, you find that pathetic. But I see it as a way of giving the ‘finger’ to the devil.
The 2016 election was a zero sum game.
It was either Trump or Killery. Is that difficult to comprehend?
If we didn’t elect Trump, then Killery would have been potus.
Respectfully – duh.
Trump Derangement Syndrome
‘Jewed’
But you’re somewhat in error. The war against Syria is not in full swing. Syria is becoming increasingly stabilized. There is a war againt Yemen, but Trump inherited that. And in spite of massive pressure from the ((deepstate)), we have not invaded Venezuela or anywhere else.
Supporting Tusli is not going to restore any American Republic, no. But what it will do is allow us as individuals to protect our honor and decency by at least supporting the candidate whose rhetoric is one of decency and honor.
And this is how you pay for it –
Nano-thermite.
Nanothermite is an explosive, not a combustible. It means that it releases an extremely high amount of energy over a very short period of time (seconds), under the form of a blast. And that’s it. It does not burn in a steady fashion.
What was witnessed at the WTC was a continuous, steady release of thermal energy, at molten steel-temperature, for over 100 days . A combustible that burns steadily over a long period of time was at play.
Example of combustible that burns without exploding: coal, wood, petrol, nuclear fuel, etc..
How many of those first responders died as a result of radiation burning? Zero.
The radiation reading in the bathtub when all the top debris was cleared away and before the cracks were filled in was reading off the charts right? Wrong.
Everyone’s Geiger counters in the area were reading off the charts immediately after the towers came down, right? Wrong.
You and your ilk pushing this nuke garbage have no goddamn shame do you? Doesn’t matter to you that your easily disprovable nonsense is putting at risk chances at actual justice for 9/11 victims and their families, hunh? You disgust me and I’m done engaging with you and your bullshit.
I would not have used this image, as it is a bit disrespectful, and while it pictorally describes your insistance on voting for the so-called ‘lesser’ of 2 evils, I would never insult you like that. But it IS the photo you provided.
Now, I have a good idea of what you look like (and how you dress). Where I reside, shorts & T Shirts are the daily necessity. Down here, we tend to put our heads up our asses; sorry no pictures of that.
You conclude.
Rhetoric is all you require. There is no way out, no escape, from this Zionist imperialist Shadow American Government conundrum, by way of rhetoric, or by participating in CONTROLLED ELECTORAL FARCES. TV Actor, Money Launderer, and Casino Operator (God) Trump won the 2016 Pretend Election because the Rothschild Financial Oligarch Shadow Government of Epstein, Maxwell, Barak, Netenyahoo, and assorted bought or implanted Traitor ‘Legislators’ and Bureaucrats, pronounced him the winner.
Apparently:
Killery Clinton had had a physical/mental/nervous breakdown during the so-called contest, and Casino Trump was given the Part.
The Key Truth:
We have not had a Constitutional Government since November 22, 1963. Our Gauleters/Governors are chosen by Foreigners. We Americans are an occupied and controlled People.
If this is the first time you have heard this, I would not expect you to fall in line & understand, and break with a lifetime of brainwashing, a lifetime of mental conditioning, after your first argument. This is the level of debate we must participate in – so that we may learn.
I sent Unz an article of my analysis, which he refuses to print. This discussion is difficult for him as well. It is difficult for us all. If Liberty was easy, everyone would be Free.
Limits of Hope:
If you actually believe in your narrow parameter limits of hope – where you rely on Foreign Controlled Elections as your only hope for the future, kindly understand why I do not agree.
My Hopes go a bit further. I reach for the Sky, even if my wings should melt.
After All: I am an Anarchist
Durruti
“Just the other day I listened to William Kristol saying he needs to be replaced, in spite of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights and a thousand other acts of slavish fealty to all things Zion. It isn’t enough! They demand a war on Iran.”
— Why this warmonger William Kristol is not in a federal prison already? There are Hate Laws that must be applied to this vermin and, by extension, to his family finances-wise. Shameless, amoral, profiteering warmonger, William Kristol has been a cheerleader for the ongoing mass slaughter in the Middle East. “Never again” indeed.
Any decent person would have been hiding from the ignominy. But Dershowitz, Epstein, Kristol (and his MSM bosses) do not belong to decent people.
“Israeli-American U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff of California mentioned below as a fellow traveler with Mark Epstein to the UAE also heads the House intelligence committee and has used his position to try and push draconian anti-American ‘anti-terrorism’ laws and to block our former Constitutional rights to free speech. In associating himself with Mark Epstein he is also supporting the trafficking of underage foreign girls lacking visas in the U.S. just like Ehud Barak and Les Wexner who gifted the East 66th Street house to Mark and Jeffrey in the first place.”
—The more public learns about Israel-firsters’ ties to Mossad and the Mossad-related blackmailing, pedophilic rings and other crimes, the greater are chances of healing this country from the deadly infection of organized crime and cancerous growth of zionism.
I think is the other way around: Laurent Guyenot brought a logical explanation to an otherwise confusing search for truth.
Setting aside those who believe the Warren commission’s conclusions, what really happened to President Kennedy? How was he actually murdered and the cover-up organised?
Once you start answering this question, you overwhelmingly find Israel everywhere. It is known Isreal-firsters who:
– diverted his destination on short notice to the Trade Mart
– imposed a dangerous route and made him a sitting duck at Dealy Plaza,
– owned and secured the main sniper nest from where he was shot (the DalTex building, not the TSBD)
– planned and filmed the event to impose their forged version of the assassination
– eliminated the patsy (LHO) before he could talk, murdered by a gangster who, in his own words to his rabbi, “did it for the Jews“.
Laurent Guyenot’s hypothesis is very credible, and explains why people involved in the plot, whether it is CIA-affiliated individuals (Chauncey Holt, Robert Plummlee), hit man (James Files, Johnny Roselli), or even Oswald himself talked about an “abort mission”, or a “cancelled mission”.
The CIA cancelled “their” assassination of JFK, but Mossad did not.
No, it is not, because you and I are two NOBODIES discussing a mere technicality, on an obscure thread, on a fringe website, and this discussion will have ZERO impact.
Your childish virtue-signalling is noted; your vulgarity is tiresome. Go back to your sand pit.
Thats what these bolsheviks do, they wreck and kill and destroy, that is what communists aka zionists do!
You find it credible, I find it absurd. That’s enough on the subject for me.
I’ve heard the same double cross suggested for 9/11. Guyenot may have been the source. Bush looked truly lost when told of “the plane” hitting the tower. Maybe he was expecting a “plane” to strike the Pentagon, that being the false flag he was briefed on. It really could explain the apparent U.S. government role in the operation, the Air Force exercises for example. Fool me once….never get fooled again.
A close analysis of some of the alleged live “amateur on the spot” videos of Fl. 175’s strike on WTC2, revealing the fraudulence of them all:
September Clues Amateur part 3:
An analysis/ synched comparison of the original broadcastsof the 5 US MSM stations from 8.52 am to 9.03 am, revealing that Fl.175’s strike time differs by about 3 secs., station to station:
“Synched Out”:
Regards, onebornfree
Sorry troll, I won that lawsuit handsomely by a unanimous decision by the Wa. State Supreme Court in my favor. (with one half-dissenting vote by a Jew, like you….)
It was the biggest employment-law case in the state of Washington since the Whistleblower Act of 1963.
Google Ellis v. City of Seattle if you are anything more than a paid hasbarist, which I doubt.
Thanks for your interest, troll. I see you have done your Zionist homework researching “undesirables” like me. But unfortunately for you, things are going quite well. I’m healthy and quite able to defend myself in the coming war with Zion, and getting better all the time.
Thanks again.
BTW, troll, it appears that your tribe has succeeded in getting the Wa. State Supreme Court decision in my case all-but-negated in the search engines.
If you Google Ellis v. City of Seattle, you get nothing above the Appeals Court decision, which is total BS. You MUST Google: Washington State Supreme Court Ellis v. City of Seattle to get the real story.
When you do, you get sites like this:
https://casetext.com/case/ellis-v-city-of-seattle
I would hate to see you waste your precious Jewish moments on dead-end links, so I hope this helps. Thanks again, troll.
I don’t understand what is meant by ‘God is truth’ nor do I see why morality would be impossible in a godless world. “God is truth” sounds like pantheism, only taken up to the level of thoughts rather than things. Godly people and atheists tend to agree on what is right or wrong e.g. both oppose murder, rape, theft, cruelty, slander, and so on. It’s true that without God there would be no guarantee that good will triumph and wickedness succumb, but goodness would still be goodness etc. I respect Islam and religion generally, but I have never seen the appeal of those two claims.
Someone –at MIT– actually paid a price for his part in the Epstein fiasco (as tangential as it was). Yes I know the prison warden lost her job but she is still in the system, just moved somewhere else.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/m-i-t-media-lab-director-resigns-after-criticism-over-n1051116
It’s time for AG Barr to do better and give a more complete explanation of how Epstein could be attacked twice in a few weeks time. If he can’t or won’t he should just get out. I would say Trump should can him but that would be pointless wouldn’t it? Congress should move to oust Barr. To think the nerds at “Lawfare” could stick up for this gonif shows you where they are too.
With all do respect and since you insist the nuclear blasts occurred (it may be possible if miniature ones were placed in the WTC buildings above ground level–spaced evenly in order to pulverize the material as the blasts proceeded downwards) at sub levels of the WTC buildings I pose a simple and straight forward question that I hope you answer. What kind of a [quasi]nuclear blast from sub levels fails to destroy, knock down, or even bend the lobby level exoskeleton of the WTCs?:
Now compare, in the following picture, to what I’ve stated previously that WTC7 (seen here on the left-most portion of the picture with debris piled higher (compared to WTC1) from a normal controlled demolition of a 47 story building vs the right-most picture of 110 story high WTC1 (North Tower) with conspicuously much less debris–almost none existent and no noticeable underground crater damage, not to mention the exoskeleton frame from WTC1 still tethered to the ground almost if it was just undisturbed). What sort of ‘nuclear’ (thermonuclear) blast manages to leave the exoskeleton almost undisturbed? Well, none that is known to me!
Notice circular dome of WTC2 for reference to the aforementioned picture
I mocked the thesis of Barrett’s article and said Barret does not really believe it himself, and he knew none of his readers would either. Pointing out that absolutely no one takes this Barrett’s kind of writing seriously, is not tantamount to a call for someone to take it seriously enough to commit murder. But the fact remains that no one has.
Hello;
There are far too many mentions of a fake false flag attack on JFK, turned into a real assassination, to ignore the possibility.
This is an extract from a recent, amazing book that Dr Barrett has advertised on his broadcast: “The Inheritance – Poisoned Fruit of the JFK’s assassination”.
The extract is a 1997 dialogue that took place between Secret Service Agent Robert Bouck, head of the Protective Research Section for the White House since WW2 and a trusted collaborator of the Kennedy brothers, and the book’s author Christopher Fulton, while paying respect to the President’s grave at Arlington:
Lyndon Johnson’s career was finished, he was weakened and about to be indicted for corruption. His strength and ability to execute a successful Coup d’Etat in the most powerful country of the world did not come from his official position, but from his ethnical and ideological affiliation.
Lyndon Johnson’s was “America’s first Jewish President”.
https://azjewishlife.com/something-you-might-not-know-a-jewish-u-s-president/
Speaking of converts, jews are khazar converts. As semitic as a steamy pile of manure. (An insult to manure, but nonetheless)
Hello Tac;
Thanks for your reply and for bringing up this very intelligent point.
I hope I understand correctly what you meant: there was indeed much more rubble left of the 47-storey WTC7 building, than there was left of the 110-storey WTC1.
This is a very relevant engineering point, extremely surprising, that should have raised questions. The reason is as follows: WTC7 was built onto the Con Edison power substation, which footprint differs from that of the WTC7.
WTC7 had a larger footprint than its actual foundation, as shown in the sketch below. Up to the 7th floor, the columns had no structural role, and could rather be seen as “hanging” from the upper part of the building instead of supporting it.
As a consequence, the blast (pressure shockwave) from the explosion of an underground thermonuclear charge would have been transmitted through the building’s real core, and NOT through its footprint. Which explains why only the columns not directly connected to the core survived the explosion, while all the rest of WTC7 was turned into dust.
The preservation of WTC7 columns not part of the structural core , at the exclusion of any other part of the building, is a blatant evidence of an underground explosion that took the core down.
At WTCdemolition.blogpost.com “The anonymous physicist ” posits a number of different ways “nukes “and “clean nukes ” could have been used throughout the buildings and not just the basements to demolish the Twin Towers and the other buildings which comprised the World Trade Center complex . It appears to be a well – reasoned article and perhaps answers the questions that you have raised .
Barrett says Larry Silverstein is on tape confessing to ordering the demolition of WTC towers on 9/11 .
Very well let us assume he did it and see what his thinking would have been with an eye to pros and cons for him and his family.. Before agreeing to participate Larry would have had a fews things to consider. First he had a very substantial financial interest in the buildings that would necessarily made him stick out like a sore thumb in the aftermath, so even if he knew it would be officially pinned on the patsy Osama, and nothing could ever proved by conspiracy theorists he would have to had to have been aware beforehand that he would be named as the culprit and there were going to be people who would correctly see him as a mass murderer (we are assuming this as a thought experiment remember)
It seems to me it would be obvious to Silverstein-considering-whether-to do-9/11 that he might as well sign his own death warrant (and that of his children) as stay in the country after afterwards. Yet Silverstein’s behavior in the aftermath was ostentatious. and not at all that of a guilty man. He double dipped the damages and ended up getting over four billion, double the maximum allowable for a single attack by his insurance policy by suing the company for $7.1 billion on the grounds there were two separate attacks on 9/11. But he appealed for the original 7 billion he had sued for and lost. It was very uncertain and he could have had things go the other way. Don’t forget the insurance payout freeze imposed by the government in the immediate aftermath.
The unsual procedure to torch a commercial building with occupants like a hotel ect is to close the premises for renovation work and them light it off at night when it is empty and blame the fire on workers leaving a heater on. There is no law that says insurance companies have to pay anything; if they think there is a scam they won’t. If you kill someone in an insurance fraud it will get the police involved and they’ll usually instinctively know you did it and probabally get you.
It is possible that Silverstein is a reckless sort of fellow, but as far as I know there is no evidence of him ever displaying that in a long business career: he is not a serial insurance claimant. Nor is he particularly pro Israel. He strikes me as someone who prefers to play a lot safer than a very uncertain gambit such as 9/11 would require. Furthermore Silverstein could hardly have taken the cash and left the country without raising absolutely everyone’s suspicion. He ended up with a valuable asset and kudos for his role in the re development, but he had not way to know someone less willing to accept the official version might take it on themselves to assassinate him.
Lastly, let us suppose, for the sake of argument that Mossad used Silverstein or any Jewish American to do 9/11, they would absolutely have to kill him afterwards as a security measure. They could not afford to have him interrogated and maybe break, or suffer an attack of conscience in his senile old age. . Silverstein would have been committing suicide to be in on 9/11. So would anyone. Just like Goodfellas: did a great job, but now they are just a liability. so the wheels start turning as to what measures can be taken.
The film Executive Action was the same, the head of the JFK operation suffered a ‘heart attack’. Only a complete idiot would expect anything different, and Silverstein is no idiot.
Keep It Simple Stupid. The real deal planners of anything remotely as complex as 9/11 would not introduce additional elements into the operation by combining it with an insurance fraud. Too obvious that the claimant was in on it, and he could be made to talk officially or otherwise. If money was to be made it would be via stock market coup, which they could make far more on and would be difficult to connect to any one person.
Good idea for the forthcoming Pearl Harbour 3. Yes, a nuclear weapon to destroy the new WTC1 and blame it on Iran. It would be a dirty nuke tuned so as to resemble a clunky Iranian lash up. Nuclear weapons could then be used on Iran in retaliation, which would be very cost effective.
Augustine overcame his doubts and accepted Christianity after Ambrose convinced him that the Old Testament could and should be interpreted allegorically, not literally.
Nope.
Though it was not the point, but I can comment on this as well: “But he answered and said, It is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it to dogs.” — Matthew 15:26
No it wasn’t.
Ground-level and overhead images all show that most of Bldg. 7 was dropped into its own footprint, not turned to dust as you ignorantly claim.
Additionally, you did not address any of tac’s relevant points about the Twin Towers.
WTC7, looking south, down W. Broadway.
I say most, as it turns out, there was significant collateral damage to adjacent structures and neighboring property during the demolition of Bldg. 7.
Fiterman Hall
$1.7 billion to repair or rebuild adjacent buildings severely damaged during demolition of Bldg. 7, and the cash register just kept on ringing.
Who knew dust could cause so much damage?
There is a little-noticed similarity between Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Both men cultivated scientists on a grand scale.
Maxwell’s Pergamon Press published the papers and books of Russian and Eastern Bloc scientists. He did this with the acknowledged support of USSR leaders and with KGB knowledge. The documentary Robert Maxwell – The Downfall (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FVocA9ggT4) tells us that this cultivation of scientists began in 1949, when Britain’s MI6 funded Maxwell to set up a bookshop for this purpose. It was this aspect of his activity which was deemed “useful” by intelligence agencies on both sides of the Cold War. No doubt these activities were seen in the same way by Israel.
Maxwell’s frauds, thefts, and sexual peccadilloes, were likely seen as his own business by all intelligence agencies, and turning a blind eye, or even protecting him, was the price of his usefulness.
Epstein’s cultivation of scientists is seen as a cover for his sexual activities. Isn’t it more likely that his playboy lifestyle was a cover for the real work he did – cultivating scientists for Western intelligence agencies?
In your estimation , who were ” The real deal planners ” of something “as complex as 9/11 ” ?
Epsteingate or devouring the US by Israel-firsters:
Now account for the BBC announcing the collapse of building 7 before it happened.
Regarding Larry Silverstein:
That sure is an interesting assertion.
I watched a very interesting video on YouTube called “the third truth dimitri khalezov” which stated that the WTC was like many other large buildings, built on top of mini-nukes, which were there to make demolition easy.
Now a very interesting detail emerged during fireman Rudy Dent’s interview by Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change, linked upstream (twice) by ChuckOrloski (#s 148 & 199) where fireman Dent recounted getting to the WTC after the Twin Towers were already down, and started talking about Bldg. 7 beginning at the 00:35 second mark:
Of course, there’s absolutely nothing suspicious or strange about any of that.
Or is there?
In previous comments, I’ve talked about Mayor Giuliani being knighted:
What previously escaped my attention is that the Queen’s glorious awards to Giuliani and his police and fire commissioners were announced on October 16, 2001, the very day Mr. DePrisco asserted the gold recovery operation began.
Sing a song of sixpence
A pocket full of lies
Four and twenty scoundrels
In various disguise
The Queen was in her counting house, counting all her money,
The Queen went in her dining room to snack on something funny.
Just a small clarification: nuclear charges require maintenance and would not have been installed at construction.
As a feature embedded at construction, the WTC towers (North, South and WTC7) were more likely built on empty underground “explosion chambers”, accessible through “horizontal” underground delivery tunnels fitted with rail track for transport of the charges, and equipped with sealing mechanisms for control of the radiations post detonation.
On 9/11, these underground tunnels were used to deliver nuclear charges from the central control room in WTC7 to the North and South towers. This is why:
– Contrary to logics, the South Tower (WTC2) was the second to be “hit by a plane”, but the first to collapse.
WTC2 was the furthest from WTC7; demolishing the North Tower (WTC1) first would have posed the risk of damaging the underground delivery tunnel to WTC2, hence not being able to demolish WTC2.
– Silverstein had to authorise to “pull ” WTC7, as he stated. The demolition control room with all the incriminating evidence was underneath and had to be eliminated to cover up the crime.
“Truth,” “Word,” and “Logos” are merely weak verbal representations of what constitutes the “Natural Law” of the entire universe.
Is your hair part of you? What about your fingernail? What about the bacteria in your gut? See picture below. There are billions of flora living inside you and every single one constitutes a living entity. Can they comprehend that they exist inside a greater consciousness that is the human body? Where does human understanding reside? Is it in the mind or the body? Where does the universal law that dictates gravity, for example, exist? Is it on either a micro or macro level?
The gut flora living inside one’s body have the the same astronomical probability of comprehending human existence as human beings have in understanding the “Natural Order” of the universe.
Sounds very close to “I Am that I Am.” The earliest definition of what we commonly refer to as “God” or “Jehovah” literally means existing. Therefore an atheist does not believe in the existence of existing. One obviously exists. Therefore the atheistic dogma is wrong.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/04/your-gut-bacteria-are-more-what-you-eat
/Pointing out that absolutely no one takes this Barrett’s kind of writing seriously/
Would that your activity concerning this subject were as milquetoast as you now attempt to portray it.
Regretfully for you, such is not the case.
So?
There are four stages of allegorical interpretation of the OT in Judaism. Does it make it better?
In the end, it’s a practical result that matters.
“Either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit.”
Don’t forget how the evidence of this destruction was immediately shipped out to China.
Thank you for your reply. My assumption is you meant WTC1 (North Tower) ***see the [sic] above.
Nonetheless, your theory that WTC7 was built PARTLY above the Con Ed substation does not even come close to explaining the SYMMETRICAL downfall if an explosion happened, as you posit, underground. What I’ve proposed, it seems to me, is a more logical conclusion: that at WTC7 all columns (the the inner core columns being cut first (east to west as the implosion of the penthouse located on the top clearly demonstrates) shortly followed by the the outer ones and all where cut at ground level. The debris field (as Sparkon’s produced photos–also some of the ones I’ve produced here last year) is consistent with the cuts being made at ground level. Please listen to this interview of Barry Jennings–who was actually in WTC7 BEFORE WTC1 and WTC2 came crashing down. He could not recognize the lobby from first seeing it when he first entered it to when he saw in later and heard multiple explosions within WTC7 while he was stuck inside for a few hours).
Now, I would like you to address my original point: what type of thermonuclear bomb exploded below-level yet somehow fails to create a crater and fails to destroy or even bend the exoskeleton of the WTC1 or WTC2 at the lobby-level (shortest level above ground)?
Another point is since many people suffered (which you’ve previously brought up not necessarily as a result from radiation fallout) from 9/11 related sicknesses the EPA was caught doctoring evidence to fit the government talking points as was attested to by EPA whistel-blower Dr Cate Jenkins:
Somebody else who was knighted for serving the Deep State was Governor General John Kerr of Australia, who, after dismissing Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and then the Australian Parliament, both against the wishes and votes of the Australian House of Representatives, was knighted and became Sir John Kerr. Whitlam had offended U.S. intelligence agencies, as came out in NSA messages seen by NSA contractor Christopher Boyce. Other U.S. government messages referred to Kerr as “our man”.
Notice how WoZ is conspicuously absent in regards to his/her most ardent demands of peer reviewed studies when it contradicts his/her (Israeli firster) talking points as was produced by University of Alaska at Fairbanks. You just can’t make this stuff up.
What say you WoZ? crickets …. BTW, how ’bout them peer reviewed studies on the holocau$$$t? No …. well then you must be a recipient of those reparation funds that seek to transfer the so-called ‘trauma’ to you descendants for centuries to come. Poor WoZ and the ‘trauma’ he/she ‘experienced’ in the Eagle vs Bear cage. How terrifying that must have been! Quick act to prevent their descendants! They must not be forced to continue to endure this ‘genetic trauma’!
Why monotheism ? Why not gods and polytheism ?
Does a human being have a single consciousness? Thinking bigger, are there multiple “Natural Laws” contradicting each other instead of working in unison? Is there something other than gravity, for example, on a universal scale to be an equal and adequate replacement? Logically, I have to say no. Personally, my thoughts always go back to the “unmoved mover.”
Also, belief in “gods” seem to breed Supremacists and Sabbateans who concoct things like 911, sexual deviancy, and the “Virtue of Hate.”
Thanks for your reply.
It is not “my” theory and there is no error: WTC7 was indeed built on the Con Edison substation, which had a smaller footprint. You can find this information in the official NIST final report:
https://www.nist.gov/publications/final-report-collapse-world-trade-center-building-7-federal-building-and-fire-safety-0
The people who believe there was controlled demolition are correct and are focusing on the core issue: only controlled demolition can explain symmetrical falls, within own footprint, at speed close to free-fall, and furthermore happening three times in a few hours.
The technicality of how the controlled demolition was executed is a separate matter, which should not be a subject of unnecessary controversy. Among the 9/11 truth community, there are many opinions as per which explosives were used and where they were positioned.
The controlled demolition of a building by detonation of an underground nuclear charge perfectly fits the symmetrical collapse scenario.
The detonation of underground nuclear charges is a well-explored domain of nuclear industry: 100+ of such explosions for peaceful applications were made in the 60’s.
In hard (granitic) ground, the explosion creates an initial cavity around the explosion chamber; its roof is sustained for a certain time (seconds) by the extremely high pressure resulting from the explosion. Once the pressure drops, the fractured rocks collapse and a chimney is created above the cavity. The tower above it would have already been shattered by the shockwave (hence the dustification); it finally collapses inside the chimney.
Among the many possible demolition methods proposed, the underground nuclear explosion is the only one that can explain the persistent (over 3 months), elevated (circa 1000 degree C) temperatures recorded at the WTC. No other explosive can produce such amount of thermal energy.
Indeed.
http://911research.wtc7.net/wtc/groundzero/restrictions.html#ref1
http://911research.wtc7.net/cache/wtc/groundzero/nyt_mismanagementmuddle.html
Well you are a foolish old man if you haven’t acqiired over the years enough knowledge of the media and human performance under pressure to see that as just one of those many little blips that occurs in busy pressured times. Don’t you actually know many people who have worked under pressure in the media? I know lots and not one regards that as a crotical piece of evidence. Indeed if you switch your brain on you might ask yourself why anyone would have the motive to give that wrong information and how it fits in with there being diabolically clever conspirators.
If you had any imagination at all you would see how easily a pressured reporter could make too much out of someone saying in a rush “OMG I hear its WTC7 as well” or some such.
If you take that pathetic bit of nonsense seriously, tell me about your follow up researches on what the BBC or anyone else has done to provide definitive explanation for the error. What does the reporter say?
Are you sure it didn’t have quite a bit of foreknowledge which it only passed on enough to cover itself – with the help of course of the CIA and FBI not wanting to look like negligent idiots?
Enough irritating pedantry appears under the moniker Wizard of Oz for readers of Unz Review Comments to be spared the lazy idiocy who lets brain farts substitute for factual response based on the most elementary search in the range of WoZ comments. Please spare readers any more of such total malicious lying rubbish.
If Zionists were behind the planning and execution of the attacks on 9/11 , is g-d to blame ?
So, according to what passes for logic in the vast echo-chamber that exists inside the fat head of the Wizard of Oz, should a media outlet announce the winner of the Grand National, the Melbourne Cup or the Kentucky Derby some time before the actual start of the race then that would simply be “just one of those many little blips that occurs in busy pressured times” right?
Is it asking too much from the shit-for-brains Wizard of Arse that the announcement of an “unforeseen” event having occurred PRIOR to the event actually occurring would seem to be clear evidence that the event was pre-planned?
And of course there’s gravity wave, and black holes, and oh yeah the, a relative theory on of all things relativity.
To date: no one has figured out what gravity is. Why? Because there is no such thing. and if they accept that there is no gravity they have to accept there is a creator, whom I call God. Once you accept him the powers that be have no power over you.
We went to the moon. Prove it. Well we can’t. Ya see. We lost all the records, all the video, pictures, designs for the rover, and everything. Yeah, 70,000 boxes of moon stuff. Gone. Duh! I’ll buy that.
In 2016 Obama said maybe in a few years we’ll be able to go beyond low earth orbit. But, you didn’t hear that. Did you?
Geeesh, you’re dumb.
A similarly odd/funny thing happened on the day of the Orlando shooting. A female newscaster was on air going throught the news, when she said something like: “breaking news, in El Paso” the she looks down and flips over a piece of paper while adding: “oh that hasn’t happened yet”, as she tosses the passes aside. I caught this on 8chan or beforeitsnews. I can’t remember which one, and I didn’t screen shot it. I just laughed.
The worship of Mammon and idolatry of self are to blame.
Can you count on even the anti WoZ retards and obsessives on these threads not to see that your argument is demeaningly stupid.
Of course any announcement of an actual event as having happened before it happens invites questions as to how it happens and the ones you hypothesise would invite questions totally different from those about a building collapse on which there is no betting market and when the report is under great pressure during dramatic events. Did a news reader on a country station perhaps hear last year’s event broadcast with the same winner being played over and mistake it for the current year?
Your comment rather oddly supposes it is before the start when it would be more like the case of a newsreader hearing that the actual winner is ahead by three lengths “romping home” and mistakenly reports an actual win. Also your UNFORSEEN is counterfactual because the firemen were evacuated precisely because WTC7’s collapse was forseen.
Once again I thank you for your reply; and I appreciate this important engagement. When I stated your ‘theory’ I meant it as a theory in its entirety taken from elements you’ve linked. Therefore, making it entirely of your own accord.
Nonetheless, what strikes me as most relevant, in your reply, is that there are myriad theories of the possible ways in which the WTC building collapsed. Although the months long high temperatures at the WTCs can also be explained by the visible liquefied steel seen above level (seeping down into the ground, like almost running water or droplets of water falling down from one’s faucet, and as one fireman’s explanation ‘like a foundry’ before the towers came down) there still remains the stubborn fact that the exoskeleton, at the ground level, remained upright. Any thermonuclear force, including the shock-wave that followed the initial impact–especially underground–would reverberate (as the second such shock-wave following the initial spherical distribution) against the more solid bedrock underneath only to cause the most damage in its most immediate proximity–the structures below and at the closet point to the ground level: the lobby, yet they did not. This must be addressed if one is to believe under ground thermonuclear hypothesis!
Moreover, have you any thoughts of the Barry Jenkins interview I’ve linked above?
Kind regards to as always.
It all depends which 9/11 you are talking about. The more complex it was the less likely it was what it seemed. However I would be careful of taking the start point of an enquiry from an assumption 9/11 was not what it seemed, because such a line of reasoning would entail skewed interpretation of the evidence in a JJ Angleton mode (nothing-is-as-it-seems analysis).
The Angleton thesis of “strategic deception” was that all Soviet defectors were plants out to discredit his pet one, Anatoli Golitsyn, who had claimed that Harold Wilson was a KGB spy and the Soviet had killed Wilson’s predecessor as Labour Party leader so Wilson could become PM, Golitsyn predicted the KGB would send someone to discredit him. When Nosenko, a new KGB defector, arrived on cue and tried to discredit Golitsyn, Angleton felt certain Nosenko was a KGB double agent fake defector.
Although no word of the details leaked out until Trump ordered the release of the files,the JFK cover up was all about preventing WW3, because there were various pieces of evidence that could be used to support the idea that Oswald assassinated JFK as part of a Soviet or Cuban plot. Because Nosenko said he had seen Oswalds file and the KGB did not take any interest in him at all, Angleton appears to have entertained the idea that Nosenko denials that Oswald was involved with the KGB proved Oswals had been working for the KGB
But all this theorising was predicated on the idea that the KGB would have sent one of their own with a certain amount of genuine bait information to pose as a defector. In actuality and as people stupid enough to try and explain to Angleton had their careers destroyed for saying, the KGB did not trust any of their officers to go to the West as a fake defector in case they became a real one and told the CIA absolutely everything. They did not have the means. I don’t think Israel has feasible means to mount anything remotely as complex as a false flag 9/11, which was only certain to result in the invasion of Afghanistan by the way, and whether they Israel had the motive and opportunity is a moot point, at least for me,
Angleton also thought that Israel was a great asset to the US in its battle with the fiendishly deceptive Soviets of his imagination. In reality the Soviet Union was large but primitive, and no match for the US in any department. One might compare Israel to South Vietnam: more of a nuisance than an asset. Israel eventually will be dumped just as South Vietnam was, but it will take a lot longer because of the domestic political influence Jewish Americans wield.
Even the simple false flag 9/11 with no controlled demolition would require the US to be in on it, or so completely under the thumb of Israel that it would not fear the US reaction I think . Yet if the US was in the grip of such a conspiracy, why on Earth would there be a need to do 9/11 with all its uncertain economic and political blowback risks. They could just have a Gulf incident a la Tonkin.
Here you appear just like I thought you would have–the ever persistent sayanim that you clearly are. Curiously you’ve managed to simply skip over my address to you: What about the PEER REVIEWED study published by the University of Alaska at Fairbanks–a University that contains some of the best engineers in any University in America?
Peer reviewed is ALWAYS what you clamor about, yet crickets in this regard …. very telling WoZ!
Am I not allowed to call this character into question for his/her multiple fallacies and straw-men arguments just at the most opportune time? Please reconsider your notion, albeit for a nominal response, one that does not touch upon your sensibilities …. otherwise please skip over my richly-timed and deservedly so response to this (((character))).
Relative to the the sort of person who went ahead with a false flag 9/11 with the absolute certainty that after he was successful in the operation he would be killed afterwards to keep him quiet? Such a person would not merely be ‘particularly pro Israel’, he would be far, far beyond the most fanatical zealot imaginable. By which I mean imaginable in the real flesh and blood world.