“The Plot to Keep Jeremy Corbyn Out of Power”

In the latest of the interminable media “furores” about Jeremy Corbyn’s supposed unfitness to lead Britain’s Labour party – let alone become prime minister – it is easy to forget where we were shortly before he won the support of an overwhelming majority of Labour members to head the party.
In the preceding two years, it was hard to avoid on TV the figure of Russell Brand, a comedian and minor film star who had reinvented himself, after years of battling addiction, as a spiritual guru-cum-political revolutionary.
Brand’s fast-talking, plain-speaking criticism of the existing political order, calling it discredited, unaccountable and unrepresentative, was greeted with smirking condescension by the political and media establishment. Nonetheless, in an era before Donald Trump had become president of the United States, the British media were happy to indulge Brand for a while, seemingly believing he or his ideas might prove a ratings winner with younger audiences.
But Brand started to look rather more impressive than anyone could have imagined. He took on supposed media heavyweights like the BBC’s Jeremy Paxman and Channel 4’s Jon Snow and charmed and shamed them into submission – both with his compassion and his thoughtful radicalism. Even in the gladiatorial-style battle of wits so beloved of modern TV, he made these titans of the political interview look mediocre, shallow and out of touch. Videos of these head-to-heads went viral, and Brand won hundreds of thousands of new followers.
Then he overstepped the mark.
Democracy as charade
Instead of simply criticising the political system, Brand argued that it was in fact so rigged by the powerful, by corporate interests, that western democracy had become a charade. Elections were pointless. Our votes were simply a fig-leaf, concealing the fact that our political leaders were there to represent not us but the interests of globe-spanning corporations. Political and media elites had been captured by unshored corporate money. Our voices had become irrelevant.
Brand didn’t just talk the talk. He started committing to direct action. He shamed our do-nothing politicians and corporate media – the devastating Grenfell Tower fire had yet to happen – by helping to gain attention for a group of poor tenants in London who were taking on the might of a corporation that had become their landlord and wanted to evict them to develop their homes for a much richer clientele. Brand’s revolutionary words had turned into revolutionary action.
But just as Brand’s rejection of the old politics began to articulate a wider mood, it was stopped in its tracks. After Corbyn was unexpectedly elected Labour leader, offering for the first time in living memory a politics that listened to people before money, Brand’s style of rejectionism looked a little too cynical, or at least premature.
While Corbyn’s victory marked a sea-change, it is worth recalling, however, that it occurred only because of a mistake. Or perhaps two.
The Corbyn accident
First, a handful of Labour MPs agreed to nominate Corbyn for the leadership contest, scraping him past the threshold needed to get on the ballot paper. Most backed him only because they wanted to give the impression of an election that was fair and open. After his victory, some loudly regretted having assisted him. None had thought a representative of the tiny and besieged left wing of the parliamentary party stood a chance of winning – not after Tony Blair and his acolytes had spent more than two decades remaking Labour, using their own version of entryism to eradicate any vestiges of socialism in the party. These “New Labour” MPs were there, just as Brand had noted, to represent the interests of a corporate class, not ordinary people.
Corbyn had very different ideas from most of his colleagues. Over the years he had broken with the consensus of the dominant Blairite faction time and again in parliamentary votes, consistently taking a minority view that later proved to be on the right side of history. He alone among the leadership contenders spoke unequivocally against austerity, regarding it as a way to leech away more public money to enrich the corporations and banks that had already pocketed vast sums from the public coffers – so much so that by 2008 they had nearly bankrupted the entire western economic system.
And second, Corbyn won because of a recent change in the party’s rulebook – one now much regretted by party managers. A new internal balloting system gave more weight to the votes of ordinary members than the parliamentary party. The members, unlike the party machine, wanted Corbyn.
Corbyn’s success didn’t really prove Brand wrong. Even the best designed systems have flaws, especially when the maintenance of the system’s image as benevolent is considered vitally important. It wasn’t that Corbyn’s election had shown Britain’s political system was representative and accountable. It was simply evidence that corporate power had made itself vulnerable to a potential accident by preferring to work out of sight, in the shadows, to maintain the illusion of democracy. Corbyn was that accident.
‘Brainwashing under freedom’
Corbyn’s success also wasn’t evidence that the power structure he challenged had weakened. The system was still in place and it still had a chokehold on the political and media establishments that exist to uphold its interests. Which is why it has been mobilising these forces endlessly to damage Corbyn and avert the risk of a further, even more disastrous “accident”, such as his becoming prime minister.
Listing the ways the state-corporate media have sought to undermine Corbyn would sound preposterous to anyone not deeply immersed in these media-constructed narratives. But almost all of us have been exposed to this kind of “brainwashing under freedom” since birth.
The initial attacks on Corbyn were for being poorly dressed, sexist, unstatesmanlike, a national security threat, a Communist spy – relentless, unsubstantiated smears the like of which no other party leader had ever faced. But over time the allegations became even more outrageously propagandistic as the campaign to undermine him not only failed but backfired – not least, because Labour membership rocketed under Corbyn to make the party the largest in Europe.
As the establishment’s need to keep him away from power has grown more urgent and desperate so has the nature of the attacks.
Redefining anti-semitism
Corbyn was extremely unusual in many ways as the leader of a western party within sight of power. Personally he was self-effacing and lived modestly. Ideologically he was resolutely against the thrust of four decades of a turbo-charged neoliberal capitalism unleashed by Thatcher and Reagan in the early 1980s; and he opposed foreign wars for empire, fashionable “humanitarian interventions” whose real goal was to attack other sovereign states either to control their resources, usually oil, or line the pockets of the military-industrial complex.
It was difficult to attack Corbyn directly for these positions. There was the danger that they might prove popular with voters. But Corbyn was seen to have an Achilles’ heel. He was a life-long anti-racism activist and well known for his support for the rights of the long-suffering Palestinians. The political and media establishments quickly learnt that they could recharacterise his support for the Palestinians and criticism of Israel as anti-semitism. He was soon being presented as a leader happy to preside over an “institutionally” anti-semitic party.
Under pressure of these attacks, Labour was forced to adopt a new and highly controversial definition of anti-semitism – one rejected by leading jurists and later repudiated by the lawyer who devised it – that expressly conflates criticism of Israel, and anti-Zionism, with Jew hatred. One by one Corbyn’s few ideological allies in the party – those outside the Blairite consensus – have been picked off as anti-semites. They have either fallen foul of this conflation or, as with Labour MP Chris Williamson, they have been tarred and feathered for trying to defend Labour’s record against the accusations of a supposed endemic anti-semitism in its ranks.
The bad faith of the anti-semitism smears were particularly clear in relation to Williamson. The comment that plunged him into so much trouble – now leading twice to his suspension – was videoed. In it he can be heard calling anti-semitism a “scourge” that must be confronted. But also, in line with all evidence, Williamson denied that Labour had any particular anti-semitism problem. In part he blamed the party for being too ready to concede unwarranted ground to critics, further stoking the attacks and smears. He noted that Labour had been “demonised as a racist, bigoted party”, adding: “Our party’s response has been partly responsible for that because in my opinion … we’ve backed off far too much, we have given too much ground, we’ve been too apologetic.”
The Guardian has been typical in mischaracterising Williamson’s remarks not once but each time it has covered developments in his case. Every Guardian report has stated, against the audible evidence, that Williamson said Labour was “too apologetic about anti-semitism”. In short, the Guardian and the rest of the media have insinuated that Williamson approves of anti-semitism. But what he actually said was that Labour was “too apologetic” when dealing with unfair or unreasonable allegations of anti-semitism, that it had too willingly accepted the unfounded premise of its critics that the party condoned racism.
Like the Salem witch-hunts
The McCarthyite nature of this process of misrepresentation and guilt by association was underscored when Jewish Voice for Labour, a group of Jewish party members who have defended Corbyn against the anti-semitism smears, voiced their support for Williamson. Jon Lansman, a founder of the Momentum group originally close to Corbyn, turned on the JVL calling them “part of the problem and not part of the solution to antisemitism in the Labour Party”. In an additional, ugly but increasingly normalised remark, he added: “Neither the vast majority of individual members of JVL nor the organisation itself can really be said to be part of the Jewish community.”
In this febrile atmosphere, Corbyn’s allies have been required to confess that the party is institutionally anti-semitic, to distance themselves from Corbyn and often to submit to anti-semitism training. To do otherwise, to deny the accusation is, as in the Salem witch-hunts, treated as proof of guilt.
The anti-semitism claims have been regurgitated almost daily across the narrow corporate media “spectrum”, even though they are unsupported by any actual evidence of an anti-semitism problem in Labour beyond a marginal one representative of wider British society. The allegations have reached such fever-pitch, stoked into a hysteria by the media, that the party is now under investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission – the only party apart from the neo-Nazi British National Party ever to face such an investigation.
These attacks have transformed the whole discursive landscape on Israel, the Palestinians, Zionism and anti-semitism in ways unimaginable 20 years ago, when I first started reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Then the claim that anti-Zionism – opposition to Israel as a state privileging Jews over non-Jews – was the same as anti-semitism sounded patently ridiculous. It was an idea promoted only by the most unhinged apologists for Israel.
Now, however, we have leading liberal commentators such as the Guardian’s Jonathan Freedland claiming not only that Israel is integral to their Jewish identity but that they speak for all other Jews in making such an identification. To criticise Israel is to attack them as Jews, and by implication to attack all Jews. And therefore any Jew dissenting from this consensus, any Jew identifying as anti-Zionist, any Jew in Labour who supports Corbyn – and there are many, even if they are largely ignored – are denounced, in line with Lansman, as the “wrong kind of Jews”. It may be absurd logic, but such ideas are now so commonplace as to be unremarkable.
In fact, the weaponisation of anti-semitism against Corbyn has become so normal that, even while I was writing this post, a new nadir was reached. Jeremy Hunt, the foreign secretary who hopes to defeat Boris Johnson in the upcoming Tory leadership race, as good as accused Corbyn of being a new Hitler, a man who as prime minister might allow Jews to be exterminated, just as occurred in the Nazi death camps.
Too ‘frail’ to be PM
Although anti-semitism has become the favoured stick with which to beat Corbyn, other forms of attack regularly surface. The latest are comments by unnamed “senior civil servants” reported in the Times alleging that Corbyn is too physically frail and mentally ill-equipped to grasp the details necessary to serve as prime minister. It barely matters whether the comment was actually made by a senior official or simply concocted by the Times. It is yet further evidence of the political and media establishments’ anti-democratic efforts to discredit Corbyn as a general election looms.
One of the ironies is that media critics of Corbyn regularly accuse him of failing to make any political capital from the shambolic disarray of the ruling Conservative party, which is eating itself alive over the terms of Brexit, Britain’s imminent departure from the European Union. But it is the corporate media – which serves both as society’s main forum of debate and as a supposed watchdog on power – that is starkly failing to hold the Tories to account. While the media obsess about Corbyn’s supposed mental deficiencies, they have smoothed the path of Boris Johnson, a man who personifies the word “buffoon” like no one else in political life, to become the new leader of the Conservative party and therefore by default – and without an election – the next prime minister.
An indication of how the relentless character assassination of Corbyn is being coordinated was hinted at early on, months after his election as Labour leader in 2015. A British military general told the Times, again anonymously, that there would be “direct action” – what he also termed a “mutiny” – by the armed forces should Corbyn ever get in sight of power. The generals, he said, regarded Corbyn as a national security threat and would use any means, “fair or foul”, to prevent him implementing his political programme.
Running the gauntlet
But this campaign of domestic attacks on Corbyn needs to be understood in a still wider framework, which relates to Britain’s abiding Transatlantic “special relationship”, one that in reality means that the UK serves as Robin to the United States’ Batman, or as a very junior partner to the global hegemon.
Last month a private conversation concerning Corbyn between the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and the heads of a handful of rightwing American Jewish organisations was leaked. Contrary to the refrain of the UK corporate media that Corbyn is so absurd a figure that he could never win an election, the fear expressed on both sides of that Washington conversation was that the Labour leader might soon become Britain’s prime minister.
Framing Corbyn yet again as an anti-semite, a US Jewish leader could be heard asking Pompeo if he would be “willing to work with us to take on actions if life becomes very difficult for Jews in the UK”. Pompeo responded that it was possible “Mr Corbyn manages to run the gauntlet and get elected” – a telling phrase that attracted remarkably little attention, as did the story itself, given that it revealed one of the most senior Trump administration officials explicitly talking about meddling directly in the outcome of a UK election.
Here is the dictionary definition of “run the gauntlet”: to take part in a form of corporal punishment in which the party judged guilty is forced to run between two rows of soldiers, who strike out and attack him.
So Pompeo was suggesting that there already is a gauntlet – systematic and organised blows and strikes against Corbyn – that he is being made to run through. In fact, “running the gauntlet” precisely describes the experience Corbyn has faced since he was elected Labour leader – from the corporate media, from the dominant Blairite faction of his own party, from rightwing, pro-Israel Jewish organisations like the Board of Deputies, and from anonymous generals and senior civil servants.
‘We cheated, we stole’
Pompeo continued: “You should know, we won’t wait for him to do those things to begin to push back. We will do our level best. It’s too risky and too important and too hard once it’s already happened.”
So, Washington’s view is that action must be taken before Corbyn reaches a position of power. To avoid any danger he might become the UK’s next prime minister, the US will do its “level best” to “push back”. Assuming that this hasn’t suddenly become the US administration’s priority, how much time does the US think it has before Corbyn might win power? How close is a UK election?
As everyone in Washington is only too keenly aware, a UK election has been a distinct possiblity since the Conservatives set up a minority goverment two years ago with the help of fickle, hardline Ulster loyalists. Elections have been looming ever since, as the UK ruling party has torn itself apart over Brexit, its MPs regularly defeating their own leader, prime minister Theresa May, in parliamentary votes.
So if Pompeo is saying, as he appears to be, that the US will do whatever it can to make sure Corbyn doesn’t win an election well before that election takes place, it means the US is already deeply mired in anti-Corbyn activity. Pompeo is not only saying that the US is ready to meddle in the UK’s election, which is bad enough; he is hinting that it is already meddling in UK politics to make sure the will of the British people does not bring to power the wrong leader.
Remember that Pompeo, a former CIA director, once effectively America’s spy chief, was unusually frank about what his agency got up to when he was in charge. He observed: “I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. It’s – it was like – we had entire training courses.”
One would have to be remarkably naive to think that Pompeo changed the CIA’s culture during his short tenure. He simply became the figurehead of the world’s most powerful spying outfit, one that had spent decades developing the principles of US exceptionalism, that had lied its way to recent wars in Iraq and Libya, as it had done earlier in Vietnam and in justifying the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, and much more. Black ops and psyops were not invented by Pompeo. They have long been a mainstay of US foreign policy.
An eroding consensus
It takes a determined refusal to join the dots not to see a clear pattern here.
Brand was right that the system is rigged, that our political and media elites are captured, and that the power structure of our societies will defend itself by all means possible, “fair or foul”. Corbyn is far from alone in this treatment. The system is similarly rigged to stop a democratic socialist like Bernie Sanders – though not a rich businessman like Donald Trump – winning the nomination for the US presidential race. It is also rigged to silence real journalists like Julian Assange who are trying to overturn the access journalism prized by the corporate media – with its reliance on official sources and insiders for stories – to divulge the secrets of the national security states we live in.
There is a conspiracy at work here, though it is not of the kind lampooned by critics: a small cabal of the rich secretly pullng the strings of our societies. The conspiracy operates at an institutional level, one that has evolved over time to create structures and refine and entrench values that keep power and wealth in the hands of the few. In that sense we are all part of the conspiracy. It is a conspiracy that embraces us every time we unquestioningly accept the “consensual” narratives laid out for us by our education systems, politicians and media. Our minds have been occupied with myths, fears and narratives that turned us into the turkeys that keep voting for Christmas.
That system is not impregnable, however. The consensus so carefully constructed over many decades is rapidly breaking down as the power structure that underpins it is forced to grapple with real-world problems it is entirely unsuited to resolve, such as the gradual collapse of western economies premised on infinite growth and a climate that is fighting back against our insatiable appetite for the planet’s resources.
As long as we colluded in the manufactured consensus of western societies, the system operated without challenge or meaningful dissent. A deeply ideological system destroying the planet was treated as if it was natural, immutable, the summit of human progress, the end of history. Those times are over. Accidents like Corbyn will happen more frequently, as will extreme climate events and economic crises. The power structures in place to prevent such accidents will by necessity grow more ham-fisted, more belligerent, less concealed to get their way. And we might finally understand that a system designed to pacify us while a few grow rich at the expense of our children’s future and our own does not have to continue. That we can raise our voices and loudly say: “No!”
There was a term for that — Borking. But that was a much milder thing at its inception. So let’s just say that Corbyn is getting the Full Trumping. The latest smear is that JC is battling senior dementia, not far away from the 25th Amendment crowd, including a non-licenced Yale mental health “expert” who keeps pushing the case for Trump’s insanity in the MSM.
Corbyn and Brand are socialists so you hate them. Thus, you are with the powers that be and the mass media that you so routinely excoriate. Typical hypocrisy.
I agree with almost all your conclusions but even you have fallen for the global warming myth which is also a form of elitist control. It allows massive taxation and potentially culling of the population by starvation. If you question what the media say about Corbyn why not question what they say about CO2? Liars lie about everything.
Jonathan, thank you!
“Corbyn and Brand are socialists so you hate them. Thus, you are with the powers that be and the mass media that you so routinely excoriate. Typical hypocrisy.”
Deranged Leftist fights against an imagined caricature.
Humble nsa has worked in the UK (nord zee oil) and spent considerable time in working class pubs when onshore. The vast majority of decent working class people in the UK are closeted jew haters, and for good reason. So chances are the jew smear campaign will get Corbyn elected PM in a three way race. Of course, he will eventually prove to be a disappointment….but it will be fun seeing the tribe and their legions of useful idiots squirm for awhile.
antisemitism = all Arabs, Muslims and Palestinians fully excluded.
+ all european khazars in.
The word itself is devoid of meaning, rendered useless and become a full blown ‘stopper’ to end discussions about the Apartheid State and anything else to do with criticism of the state and the squatters in Occupied Palestine.
It seems to me that all political parties, given enough money, can be infiltrated and turned away from those who voted for it. This is happening almost everywhere. The only solution to this problem is Direct Democracy – like in Switzerland. We don’t need these corrupt middlemen.
Natürlich ist er kein Antisemit.
Und natürlich wird er seine Wähler enttäuschen.
Another accident might yet see Corbyn as Prime Minister. If it is the System – in the shape of Theresa May and sundry Conservative MPs doing their best to nullify the result of the 2016 referendum – that has been resisting Brexit, then that same system is responsible for the return of Nigel Farage to the fray. His new Brexit Party could split the right-wing vote and allow Labour in by default.
I sympathise with Corbyn on the Palestine issue, but I am old enough and unlucky enough to have lived through the comparatively centrist Labour administrations of the 1970s and view with trepidation the prospect of John McDonnell, an avowed Maoist, as finance minister. Corbyn is surrounded by equally sinister and unpleasant people: he would likely be replaced soon after his elevation, and then God help the people of Britain.
This prospect is evidently alarming a number of Labour’s core voters, who seem to be defecting to the previously somnolent Liberal Democrat party, so maybe the left-wing vote will be split as well. The Brexit Party is also set to mop up a lot of working-class Labour voters, especially in the north of England, who are viscerally opposed to the EU.
Interesting times ahead, in the very best Chinese and proverbial sense of that term.
The plutocrats who are served the intelligence agencies such as the FBI, MI5. CIA and MI6 hate socialist leaders such as Maduro and the UK’s former Prime Minister Harold Wilson , if they can’t control them they will be removed by an engineered coup , a scandal or an early death , in the future Corbyn should avoid the hotel toothpaste .
Who cares? He’s just another Anglo-jew in British politics, just like nearly all the rest of them.
What Brit doesn’t have jewish blood in them by now?
Every Anglo I meet seems to have at least some jewish ancestry–they insist on telling me.
Britain is a Latin America of Mischlings.
It can’t get wiped out soon enough.
So what if they’re keeping Corbyn our of power?
Corbyn, is a socialist, a far left socialist. In fact, he’s quite communist in his beliefs. He would happily open up the floodgates to more immigrants from Africa and the middle east, along with even more promotion of multiculturalism.
The Jews don’t like him and? He supports Palestine and?
Has this what our society now has devolved into that we should be supporting politicians and elect them as prime ministers because of their overwhelming support for Palestinians?
I have nothing against Palestinians. Yes, I feel very sorry for what’s happening, but it’s a pointless fight. The real fight is here, in the west, where this whole debacle began. At least the Palestinians’ ordeal has united them, as a people. They are fighting back. We in the west are seeing our culture, our nations and race utterly obliterated. Our people have turned on one another. The Palestinians haven’t. Their situation, although dire, is far better compared to westerners facing genocide and the end of their civilization.
Remove Jews from power here, arrest the Rothschilds for treason, instantly freeze all bank accounts and assets and make the Balfour Declaration null and void. That would not only greatly help the Palestinians, but the British and those of the western civilisation.
I really, really couldn’t care what happens to Corbyn.
His case is really Kafaesque. Sweden wanted his extradition to Sweden and issued an European arrest warrant for him to be arrested and taken to Sweden. He sought asyl in the embassy of Ecuador. People kept saying for years that he was a criminal evading justice because of that. The British police kept the embassy under surveillance for seven years without interruptions in order to arrest him and send him to Sweden.
Finally after seven years he was forced to leave the embassy. He should have been sent immediately to Sweden. After all, this was the reason why the British had initially arrested him, had limited his movements, had sought to arrest him after he went to the embassy. Everything happened because of an allegued crime in Sweden. But when he was arrested Sweden didn’t care to demand that he be taken to Sweden. They had issued an European arrest warrant and this means that they should have a case against him that would justify him being arrested in England. The material against him should be ready and they should send it again to England. But they haven’t done that until now.
I’m not sure of the details but I think that the first time that they issued an arrest warrant, this was done by the Swedish prosecuting attorney and not by a judge. Many people complained that this was not legal, but it was said that the French version of European agreements would allow this to happen. Now, the Swedish prosecuting attorney would like to reopen the case against Assange, but this time apparently the case has to be assessed by a judge and some months after Assange was arrested the Swedes haven’t yet demanded that he be taken to Sweden. Sweden sought Assange for 8 or 9 years to arrest him. This is the reason he spent 7 years in the embassy. Now he was arrested but Sweden doesn’t want him (at least until now).
This is a very good article on UK politics, but I would have put more emphasis on the background. Where we are today has everything to do with how we got here.
The UK has this basic left/right split (Labour/Conservative) reaching far back into its class based history. Sad to say, but within 5 seconds a British person can determine the class of the person they are dealing with (working/ middle/ upper) and act accordingly – referencing their own social background.
Margaret Thatcher was a lower middle class grocer’s daughter who gained a rare place at Oxford University (on her own high intellectual merits), and took on the industrial wreckers of the radical left (Arthur Scargill etc.). She consolidated her power with the failure of the 1984-85 Miner’s Strike. She introduced a new kind of Conservatism that was more classless and open to the talents, adopting free market Neoliberalism along with Ronald Reagan. A large section of the aspirational working class went for this (many already had middle class salaries) and wanted that at least their children could join the middle class through the university system.
The key point, is that this happened in the 1980’s – 90’s. Vast profit possibilities were opening up through digitalization, corporate outsourcing, globalization and the internet. The globalists urgently wanted that money, and had to have political compliance. They found it in Neoliberalism and hijacked both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, creating “New Labour” (leader Tony Blair) through classless “modernization” following Margaret Thatcher’s lead.
The story now, is that the UK public realize that the Globalist/Zionist/SJW/Open Frontiers/ Neoliberal crowd are not their friends . So they (the public) are backtracking fast to find solid ground. In practice this means 1) Leave the Neoliberal/Globalist EU (which has also been hijacked) using Brexit 2) Recover the traditional Socialist Labour Party of working people through Jeremy Corbyn 3) Recover the traditional Conservative Party ( Britain First) through Nigel Farage and his Brexit movement.
Hence the current and growing gulf that is separating the British public from its Zio-Globalist elite + their media propagandists (BBC, Guardian etc.).
I think very few British people have Jewish ancestry. I never met a Jewish person until I was in my 30s and he was a secular Jew – bacon eater, etc. Among ordinary people outside London there was no antisemitism because most people didn’t know any Jewish people. But this Israeli embassy organised campaign against Corbyn is waking people up to the disproportionate influence of Jews in the UK. In The Times where the columnists are mainly Jewish there is an Israeli embassy planted story nearly every day.
What is the last refuge of the scoundrel in the Anglo-Zionist Empire?
Smearing decent people, people who see things we are not supposed to see, as anti-Semites.
Makes me think of another JC who got crusified by the Jews.
In that case they got the goy to do the dirty work as well.
There were no Jews anywhere around most native Britons. And yet the Empire was banked most importantly by Jews back to at least the post-Glorious Revolution closing the 17th century, and that pattern of Jewish bankers being indispensable to the UK and the Brit WASP Empire goes back to Oliver Cromwell.
You simply haven’t understood that the Anglo-Saxon Puritans sold all of what they could steal to international Jews, which means that all you native Britons that are not filthy rich and in bed with people in bed with Jewish bankers always have been vulnerable to being made the next Irish Catholics or, in case you still don’t get it, Palestinians.
The Brit WASP Empire took that monstrosity to the world and made people by the hundreds of millions bow to it.
Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy. All ideas, all philosophical assertions, all theological stances, have development that grows organically. All Judaizing heresies produce political and economic culture that is pro-Jewish at the expense of the vast majority of people who are being ruled.In such a culture, Jews may wait hundreds of years to reveal that they have owned things, countries even, and have primary control.
All the evil that Imperial England has done to non-WASP whites required Judaizing theology and then Jewish bankers.
What you see today in England is the direct fruit of Oliver Cromwell and the Puritan Revolution, which was doubly reinforced by the Glorious Revolution. And that deal with the Devil was necessary to England coming to rule the world, to being able to boast that the sun never sets on the British Empire.
The Devil kept his end of the bargain. And now the Devil demands the souls.
It is a spiritual war, and preponderantly atheist/agnostic/Deist/pantheist/Universalist/Protestant England (in other words, England shaped to be spiritually what anti-Christ Jews want) is helpless.
Or just plain anti-working class.
It was actually Thatcher who started the neo-liberal revolution in Britain. To the extent that she refused to finish it, the elites had Tony Blair in the wings waiting to go.
Corbyn is weak anyway, so this all a tempest in a teacup. Even if he were to become PM, it is increasingly clear that there would be no change for the better–probably no change at all. Corbyn is just too afraid of offending (((the powers that be))) ever to fight for anything.
Great blast by Jonathan Cook – I feel as if he has read my thoughts about the political system keeping the proles in an Orwellian state of serfdom for plunder and abuse under the guise of “democracy” and “freedom”. Under this system if anyone steps out of line is indeed sidelined for the “anti-semitic” treatment, demonized, vilified and, virtually hanged and quartered on the public square of the mendacious media.
In the good old days, when there was a militant working class and revolting (!) unionism, we would get together at meetings, organize protests and strikes and confront bosses and officialdom. There was camaraderie, solidarity, loyalty and confident defiance that we were fighting for a better world for ourselves and our children – and also for people less fortunate than us in other countries.
But the ideas of the Chicago School in cohorts with the Frankfurters and Tavistockers were already undermining our hopeful vision of the world while the think tanks at the foundations, councils and institutes were flooding the academies with the doctrines of hardhead uncompromising Capitalism to suck the blood off the proles into anaemic immiseration and apathetic insouciance. Only much later, connecting the dots after 1990, did I notice the iron thread linking events and ideas to the Jewish necromancers taking over the seats and levers of power while amassing unimaginable wealth.
With the working class defeated and gone, where is the spirit of resistance to spring from? Not from the selfishness of the new generation of smartphone addicts whose world has shrunk to the atomic MEism and who refuse to open their eyes to what is staring in their face: debt slavery, for life. Maybe the French can do it again. Allez Gilets Jaunes!
Brand has been silent for 2 years or so. Has he been sent to a kibbutz to do his penance.
This just in: There are no “government under Corbyn” solutions. Never have been, never will be.
It’s all pure fantasy. Just like the rest, Corbyn is an irrelevancy, an illusion .
Like Trump over here, he’s as much a part of the establishment he supposedly rails against as any other big government socialist.
Just like the rest, he envisions/promotes government solutions to problems that the government itself created. [ which inevitably means that he promotes: more government, more laws, higher taxes to “solve” “problems” the government created].
“There’s No Change Like No Change” [ ie “Won’t Get Fooled Again”]
He’s just another example of the good old, “never fails to fool ’em”, “bait and switch”.
If he ever becomes PM, his governments “solutions” would work no better than those of his predecessors- in other words, they’d all fail miserably. It’s “par for the course.”
Which means that [as always] much of his governments spending would be about brainwashing everyone [ie “proving”], that the latest. “Corbyn approved” government policy does in fact work 🙂 .
Does Corbyn [or Trump, or even any other politician in _any_ country , anywhere, at the present time] consistently promote a much smaller, constitutionally limited government ? Does he want to get the government out of peoples lives?
Does Corbyn promote more freedom, far less taxation, for the individual? How about freedom of speech, the right to keep and bear arms, the presumption of innocence etc. etc. ?
Reality Fact:
there are no government solutions to any social problems, most of which were/are ultimately caused by government. Never have been, never will be.
The only “solution” is to get governments entirely out of banking, education, welfare, healthcare, immigration, scientific research, environmental protection. security, defense, policing, justice etc etc, or better still, get rid of it entirely.
All governments depend on convincing people [unwitting slaves], that :
1] most of the problems people are aware of were not caused by their government, and…..
2] there are government solutions to those problems [ via more laws, more taxes, newly injected “more honest” personalities etc. ].
“The all-important first step toward getting smaller government is to stop supporting anyone who is making government bigger.” Harry Browne. From:”Why Government Doesn’t Work”: https://wiki.mises.org/wiki/Why_Government_Doesn’t_Work
Conclusion: a vote for Corbyn [or for any other promoter of bigger, more intrusive government, anywhere in the world] , is just another vote for [even] more mass servitude.
Thatcher was solely responsible for destroying UK industry. I’m not saying that the unions’ greed never played their part, they did, but the Miner’s strike was fighting for the livelihoods of miners. Thatcher waged a war on the working class, destroying the mining industry so that cheap coal could be imported from Poland, thus benefiting the Polish economy and wrecking the British one.
More so, Thatcher ended the miner strike by creating the ‘police force’ we have today, nothing more than paramilitary thugs, enforcing the will of the elites. They are no longer constables following common law, but policy enforcing officers of a private corporation.
With all due respect, 95% of the British public haven’t a clue what’s going on, so you can remove the ‘Globalist/Zionist’ aspect from the conversation.
The British public may very well be against the occupation of Palestine, there’s no doubt, but as to understanding the impact of Judaism and their Zionism on their lives, they are completely and utterly clueless.
The very concept of Brexit is another ploy of the Jew. Britain leaves the Jew created EU, in order to build trade agreements with Israel. This is what Brexit is all about. What is the Brexit party’s policies, after leaving the EU? Anyone within who’s stood up against mass immigration, Nigel “I’m a shill for the Jew” Farage, has instantly clamped down upon.
In effect, what we’re seeing is the a classic situation where the Jew, as usual controls both sides. On one side the globalist side of Jewry, promoting world communism. On the other side Zionism (Jewish nationalism the other) Whichever wins, the Jew does too. The people in the west, fighting one another is simply about one side wanting mass immigration and open borders and the other against it. There is absolutely nothing, whatsoever, in their war that’s calling out the Jew, Judaism, Zionism and Jewish perfidy. The globalists are pushing more migration in order to push more Jews to Israel (Soros) and the nationalists are bringing support to Israel in the war against Islam, helped by the globalist left’s policy on immigration. Both are working in tandem with one another and the western peoples haven’t a scooby what on earth is going on. Watching football, XFactor, Eastenders and whatever mush is on the teevee tends to do this to people.
The people have always been wary of politicians, but through their own stupidity they play the game, waiting for some saviour to appear and pull them out of the misery. They fail to see that politics is a controlled, closed shop, owned and run by Jewry for the benefit of Jewry. They’ll continue the stupid game of conservative vs labour. Labour will win and nationalise everything and then after ten years of them, the public get pissed off and vote in the conservatives who then privatise everything. And this game continues on and on. The British public are literally headless chickens running around not knowing what on earth is going on. They’re not interested in getting to the bottom of why society is the way it is. They’re all too comfortable with their mortgages, cars, holidays twice a year, mobile phones, TV shows and football. When all of this disappears, then certainly, they will start asking questions, but when that time comes they will be utterly powerless to do anything, as a minority in their own land. Greater Israel will be built when that time comes.
I find Corbyn versus his detractors fascinating. Corbyn definitely doesn’t give question fig for the native laborers. He’s an open borders – pro EU bourgeois representing the bourgeoisie jet setters. We’re told his anti anti-Palestinian comments has created this big international backlash. Why? Everything that I’ve read he has said is pretty milquetoast. By any chance is this whole anti Semite charge meant to make him appeal to the British grunts and vibrant newbies? When he’s in, he then becomes Tony Blair and business as usual.
More drivel from Fred Unz. It is like Unz has his head in a brown paper bag…no perspective at all.
The call the British National Party neo-Nazi shows just how out of touch this writer is. It is vehemently anti-Muslim and has a high number of Jews in its membership.
To suggest that the political alliance between the Conservatives and the Ulster Protestants, that most Americans, (but not American Jews), would find most acceptable because these Protestants hold traditional Christian values, as something evil, shows the author up for what he is!
If anything, the Conservatives in Westminster are evil Satanists, both in their greed and dishonesty and in seeing themselves above the electorate…just as Labour does too! There is no difference between the political parties, they all serve oligarchs.
To suggest it is the US that interferes in UK politics is absurd, since everyone with half a brain knows it is Israel and Zionist Jews in the UK are in Westminster, control the judicial system, rip off tax payers with Rothschild’s fictitious national debt, and Israel trains our police etc.
Unz should be ashamed for publishing this drivel, but then Fred is a Jew, and we all know from experience in the UK that Jews have no sense of proportion, no sense of justice and no inclination to be truthful.
No decent publisher would even consider posting these lies. Time to retire to Tierra Del Fuego Fred…
“The Plot to Keep Jeremy Corbyn Out of Power”
Corbyn is a politician serving as leader of the Labour Party and leader of the opposition since 2015.
Western propagandist Cook works the old trope that there is some kind of plot to keep Corbyn out of power even though he is clearly in power – which of course is the plot you missed.
Apparently he’s not all-powerful yet because then voting would be as convincing as buying a lottery ticket. If it weren’t for voting, you see, the rare chance of a previous electoral victory wouldn’t have happened. Only a drug addict would disagree of how unimportant that victory was compared to the possibility of a future defeat or victory.
The press was so opposed to giant pro-military democrat Trump they opposed him right into office where they could oppose him for another 4 to 8 years.
Three cheers for Mr. Cook. Splendid reporting.
It’s true that Thatcher started the Neoliberal revolution in Britain, and that Blair completed it, with the total sell out to the Zio-Globalists.
But, all the same, you have to reference the situation in the UK prior to her election. It’s difficult to imagine now, but the place was a militant trades union centrally planned catastrophe. I was there at the time, and both Conservative and Labour governments (Heath and Wilson) lived in fear of militant trade unionism. Union leaders were regular fixtures at Downing Street “Beer and sandwiches at Nº10” while the economy went down the drain. Britain was described as the “Sick man of Europe”. Great Britain (1974-76) had the highest inflation in Europe (30% in the first 6 months of 1975), the lowest rise in GNP, the highest unemployment and the lowest output per man/hour in manufacturing – being seen to fail on all counts.
Kathleen Burke and Alec Cairncross wrote a useful book about it “Goodbye Great Britain: The 1976 IMF Crisis”. Like they say,
Sterling collapsed in value as the country was unable to handle the big international rise in commodity prices from 1972 to 1974. Germany fought rising prices with higher interest rates and deflation but the British Socialist/Marxist planners decided to support their highly inefficient system in Keynesian style by protecting public spending.
Result, that by the late 1970’s the British public were desperate for a leader who would take on the Trade Union militants. It’s not that voters particularly liked Margaret Thatcher – it’s rather that they calculated that she would take on the militants and win – which she did.
No one at the time had much idea about Neoliberalism and none at all about Globalization. This was all in the future.
And it was the British working class who were really cutting their own throats, by wrecking British industry (their future employment), with constant political radicalsim and strikes.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Goodbye-Great-Britain-1976-Crisis/dp/0300057288
James Callaghan was the last true pro working class labour leader
“Framing Corbyn yet again as an anti-semite, a Jewish leader could be heard asking Pompeo if he would be “willing to work with us to take on actions if life becomes very difficult for Jews in the UK”. Pompeo responded that it was possible “.
Fox News is apoplectic with ecstasy of lies . . CNN ‘s Wolf is besides himself with joy and FDD AEI and PNAC ‘s pall bearers are extremely happy to find the above interaction between the Jewish leaders and Pimp has been presented as follows:
“Reminding everybody that Trump in US and Modi in Indus yet again are nothing but evil anti Muslim , a Muslim leader could be heard asking King Fahd if he would be “willing to work with us to take on actions if life becomes very difficult for Muslim in India or USA”
King responded that it was possible “
They are asking to extend the wars from nabbing and frisking to more detailed coarse gross all embracing paradigm , Kristol is asking start with sending CAIR and MB to rendition camp in the tropical Gulag : Guantanamo .
? huh?? How would you and your families like to be corporate owned?
The powers to be have gotten hold of military weapons and turned them into commercial tools that yield to them the essence of the productivity of your entire life. Deny you your human rights will be a lot more meaningful in the near future.
5G is going to be everywhere with 10s of 10,000s of cell towers; one on every block and a smart meter attached to the sides of every home to direct connected signals back and forth from the small stuff in your homes, on your persons, inside your bodyand in your mind, directly to the world wide globally connected power company owned and operated grid.
5G will control your life, politics will be like a football game, something to watch, but its outcome will not matter, 5g can decimate your health and the health of everyone around you.. O:O in your blood at same frequency as the pulsed electro magnetic fields from your smart meter? Calcium Signaling controls the values and much more in centers that operate your eyes, ears, and heart what happens to your cells when they receive 75000 times the levels of their own signals, on the same frequencies? .. the statistics are already in cancer, autism, genetic disorders that extend to every generation that follows its victims, altering the genetic composition of subsequent to exposure new generations, out of control DNA, RNA and on and on.. .. LEDs inside your home issue protons that mark you forever..
That’s not all, distribution by chemtrails, of microparticles which self install in your lungs, so the over head system can lock on your position, and track and monitor your activities from birth to death 24/7.
These political wars and threats of wars are cover ups.. they are unimportant, compared to the risk of 5g. The corporate 5g soldiers are already just outside your bedroom window, and in your wifi 2.4 Ghz with RF being monitored by your power provider smart meters. The armies of corporations have found a way to engineer into your home (appliances) and into your selves, bio chips, and to connect these transceivers into a system that makes every single living being and every single electronic device a transceiver connected node ( parts ) of a control network that monitors and instructs all human behavior.
Economic zionism has a new carrot, and the few corporations together with their governments are out to get you, they are cooperating with each other, creating and installing a system of cell towers and 20,000 satellites in low earth battalions armed to the hilt with 5G. antenna. 400,000 cell towers in Britain alone. 10s of 10,000s in the world. check out the Whitehouse 5g Summit.. a Trillion billon dollar rollout that is funded by privately owned corporations around the world. Talk about monopoly power, here is the crowned essence of it.
Economic Zionism allows only one winner, requires the ownership of everything, and refuses to allow even so much as sliver of competition to survive, eventually, all these corporations will be merged into one and the control center might even end up inside of the FCC.
These corporate types are going to not only rule your life, and the lives of everyone in the world, they are going to dictate to you your life in a feedback controlled manner. 5G is not about containment of your behavior, its about generating your behavior for your, your bodies will express their will. Everywhere just prior to installing 5g they build more hospitals, pediatric wards and cancer centers <= is the demand for these institutions that make money from treating you for health problems that high. In your schools, and places of work 24/7 not just surveillance but total, absolute behavioural control and information environment configurations that regulate your not just your expressions of behaviors but your thoughts, from birth to death you will be made to serve them, and at least you will have the experience and knowledge to know that is not natural to have no control over your life, but your offspring will never know.
Please tell me I am wrong?
The msm isn’t socialist?
If it isn’t socialist then please, tell me what it is?
A msm that openly promotes LGBTQ, degeneracy and depravity?
A msm that openly promotes mass immigration?
A msm that openly promotes multiculturalism and destruction of indigenous peoples of the west?
A msm that openly promotes war against Islamic lands?
A msm that openly promotes political correctness?
A msm that openly promotes hate speech legislation?
A msm that openly promotes affirmative action/positive discrimination?
Everything about the msm is left wing. It’s a globalist mouthpiece, aka international socialist, aka communist. Last time I looked, socialist was and always has been left wing.
What planet are you living on if you think that the msm happens to be anything right of centre left?
Thanks for that reply, I was starting to compose mine when I found yours.
The drivel about Thatcher could only be written by those who were not working in Britain at the time and did not endure the three day work-weeks, regularly scheduled and randomly enhanced days with no electricity, the unburied corpses and Everest’s of garbage in the streets.
I was.
This was caused by the entitled intransigence, my own relatives among them, of miners insisting that the dangerous and poorly paid jobs they performed should be preserved forever for their children.
My last surviving miner uncle died in mid-June and I have, this morning, sent a donation in his name to the hospice where he spent his final weeks. By law, an autopsy had to be performed and there was palpable regret in some quarters that Black-Lung was not the cause.
I have always been amused by the fact that it was the good Marxists of Poland whose coal broke the strike.
Cook wants the commie in power?!
Just like they appropriated the word “holocaust,” they have now also appropriated “Semite” to mean Jewish.
Just this morning there was a story on TV that a new Disney movie, The Little Mermaid, will have a black gal as the mermaid. Hans Christian Andersen is rolling in his grave at this political correctness.
Jul 18, 2016 The European Union: Part of America’s Imperial Project
The British people’s decision to leave the European Union shocked the political establishment across Europe and around the globe. Now, Professor Michel Chossudovsky exposes the EU as the imperial project that it always was, and the growing movement against EU domination as an anti-imperial movement of world historical importance.
Yes, ‘blackwashing’ is becoming more and more apparent today. Other than black actors in British period dramas and playing Norse Gods (as mentioned in a previous post), we have Samuel L Jackson who played Nick Fury in Avenger films, originally white. We have Jason Momoa playing the original blue eyed, blonde haired Aquaman. More and more whites are being blackwashed. If you complain about this blatant cultural obliteration, you’re a racist. More of this will happen, until it’s common place. Eventually blacks will dominate wvery aspect of white entertainment, it will force hatred of the white race, by whites, to have them race mix and destroy their ancestry as is the plan, until society is full of moronic, low IQ black haters of whites like Obwandiyag on this very forum.
This, ironically shows blacks in their true colours – people incapable of creating, just parasiting and taking for themselves, that which has been created by other peoples. They have no history worthy of note, that as well as not having the IQ to record it, so they have to steal others to try and gain some credibility.
The Jew loves this, of course. It delights at destroying high IQ peoples, by breeding them out with low IQ morons of African origin. Promotion of them, through their controlled msm, is how this all starts, that and creating race legislation to stop indigenous fightback.
Minor quibble: you refer to “failed” policies a bit too non-ironically. I used to do that too.
Then I read Robert Higgs masterful (and short: ~3 foolscap pages) 1995 piece: The Myth of “Failed” Policies.
Harry Browne is completely, utterly wrong. Government works – in the sense that it does what it is intended to do… which is to enable a small clique of parasites to live sumptuously by extracting the excess productivity of the societies on which they prey. It is the continuation of the other gigantic grift – organised religion – by other means.
Anyone who thinks government doesn’t “work”, has been conned into believing that the objectives of the political class are best summarised by their marketing and slogans.
That’s as naive as the belief that sanitary pad and tampon manufacturers’ objectives are for 20-something telegenic women to frolic in the surf or pour blue liquid onto said pads.
Economics doesn’t really work like that. The dynamics of economic advance and decline are longer-tailed than that – as anyone who has read Gibbon or Norwich would understand.
Britain Empired itself to penury. The post-Empire hangover started the day that the pound was replaced as the international reserve currency: until that point, there was artificial demand for GBP balances for trade settlements. This put an artificial floor under the pound which – along with forced exports from its dominions – enabled Britain to run huge trade deficits without a large currency depreciation, and the concomitant rise in interest rates that would entail. (If this sounds a lot like the US over the last 40 years, congratulations).
Empires are immensely costly, and do not Granger-cause improvements in the living standards of the bottom 99% of the citizenry of the Empire’s home base: resource extraction from conquered lands generates a revenue stream that accrues to a very narrow clique, while the costs are borne by the tax base.
And the notion that Britain’s unionised working class was responsible for the decay in the UK between the end of WWII and the sterling crisis of the 70s, is fucking preposterous. They rightly wanted the labour share of value added, to reflect improved labour productivity; for most of UK history, wages growth has been a small fraction of productivity gains. They simply didn’t realise that the UK had been living beyond its collective means for five centuries, because everyone could point to grand architecture and country estates of people who had made vast fortunes.
Again… if this reminds you of the modern West – where the capital share of value-added is at generational highs, real wages at the median are unchanged since the late 1970s, proximity to politics is a good predictor of future wealth, the median worker is fucked but every magnate has a palace… congratulations.
Yes, ‘blackwashing’ is becoming more and more apparent.
But it’s not the Blacks. They don’t force themselves into every Hollywood film & TV production. They’re specially selected by producers because it’s what the Jewish owners want.
The idea is to attack Anglo Whites in every way possible. Something like the recent BBC TV series “Killing Eve” touching every base. Celebrating male homosexuality, female homosexuality, Blacks in every episode (always as the good guys), criminal stupid Whites, multiculturalism, dominant women, wimpy men, dumping on Christianity, castration, evil Russians etc. etc. and it wins the Golden Globes, Emmys, Baftas, Screen Actors Guild, American Cinema Editors, British Film Designers, Broadcast Film Critics, Festival of TV Monte Carlo, Society of LGBTQ Entertainment, Gold Derby, Gold Trailer, Gotham, IGN Summer Movie, Monte Carlo TV Festival, MTV Movie & TV, National Television, Online Film and Television Association Awards.
It’s blatant Jewish Neo-Bolshevism attacking White Anglos because Jews want to demean them and dominate their countries (especially the USA).
When they get the eventual Anglo reaction, they could turn their victimhood into reality, and disappear from the West (and Israel). Remember that the world is now Global, and there is no innocent USA left to emigrate to.
Liars don’t always lie about everything.
Some liars say Global Warming is real.
Some liars say Global Warming is fake.
Take the people who supported invading Iraq. Some of those people believe in Global Warming, some of them don’t.
Sorry about that. Germany was a moonscape in 1945 but they unified nationally and built Europe’s leading economy by the early 1970’s.
Were you in the UK in the late 1970’s?
Why are you polluting this blog with insane inanities? Just to show off your troglodyte-size ignorance? The consumer media everywhere is corporate-owned capitalist, your friendly side of politics.
Back to the cave… or up the tree.
And you know that Global warming is a myth because?
I agree who’s behind all this overwhelmingly but I don’t see blacks refusing cultural appropriation to the extreme point of completely changing the race of famous peoples/fictional characters in TV and film, do you?
Yes, it is the Jews. It always has been the Jews and they relish at the destruction of white people and their civilization. But let’s not beat around the bush here. Given a choice, blacks would happily help the Jews destroy the white civilization, by taking power over it, than see the Jews destroyed, them forced back to Africa, where life would be nowhere near as good as they have here, if there was a ressurgance in white nationalism, due to a ‘100 monkey scenario’ in the west.
Jews created the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade, most certainly with plans, back then, to use blacks to destroy whites. First make them slaves, then give them freedom (American war of Independence followed by Civil war) and then citizenship to take positions of power, influence and authority. Now they’re playing historical figures, of the the western civilization as we’ve moved past cultural and moral relativism into national and racial as the Jews enforce global communism!
Blacks ARE very much part of the problem Miro.
Reconstruction is a very potent economic stimulus to any economy, the same happened in Japan and USSR.
Germany was not unified because the USA wanted to occupy it.
West Germany was primed to be the showpiece of Capitalism, hence the beneficiary of huge investments.
Britain bankrupted itself with the huge war debt.
Corbyn dont give two craps about Britain. Later for him. You should be singing the praises of Nigel Farange instead.
Not to mention the word “gay” to mean homosexual.
“Gay” was once a perfectly good English word, meaning joyous or happy.
I guess now if you sing “Don we now our gay apparel” (no idea what “gay” apparel is) people are encouraged to think you are homosexual for wanting to sing Christmas songs. Talk about character assassination…
As you implied, all Semites are not Jews, nor are all Jews Semites.
The two sets have an intersection, but are not identical.
(A proper Venn diagram should show two circles which intersect, not one circle.)
It is foolish not to take the Palestinian and Corbyn side.
The fate of Palestine drives the ME wars, it drove 9/11, and it drives the control of congress and Parliament.
Jew money & media defending Israel, drives the political chaos in both the UK and the US.
Freedom itself is at stake – wise up!
Think Peace — Art
Kratoklastes says: “Government works – in the sense that it does what it is intended to do… which is to enable a small clique of parasites to live sumptuously by extracting the excess productivity of the societies on which they prey. It is the continuation of the other gigantic grift – organised religion – by other means.”
Of course! I agree. 🙂
Government does indeed work for all of the insiders [ i.e. government itself and its closely attached sycophants].
But it does not work for us outsiders.
But do you think the average outsider person who votes for some new government program , or even the average otherwise intelligent pro-government person who posts comments here understands that ? [Not from what I’ve seen, to date]
Those uninformed persons are the type of person that Harry was addressing, not the rare persons like yourself who have managed to see through the scam.
For the average trusting, gullible person, government does not work. Never has/never will. That’s all Harry was trying to get across.
Regards, onebornfree
SUPREME INSIGHT:
Empires are indeed a bad business.
The imagery of them is made to be spectacular, but the reality is there’s not enough stolen loot to share. Only a relative very few near the top are actually profiting.
The biggest empire of them all of course is the global multi-cultural one they’re attempting to construct now as we speak.
“The consumer media everywhere is corporate-owned capitalist, your friendly side of politics.”
Although it was not directed at me: that is too simple. The corporate capitalists rule by owning the left wing media and their right wing opponents. Both sides have to be fooled. Britain has both Corbyn and Farage, France has both Macron and Le Pen, the US has both Trump and Sanders. That’s how they win every election.
Who sells the most cola? Coca and Pepsi combined!
The left wing makes sure that arabs move to Europe, the right wing makes sure that jews move to the Middle East. Together they help to accomplish what zionists could not have done themselves.
“The fate of Palestine drives the ME wars, it drove 9/11, and it drives the control of congress and Parliament.”
Couldn’t agree more. Because we didn’t stand up for the Palestinians it will happen to us. And this is already happening.
He used the word “socialist”, which would mean owned by a socialist entity and advocating socialist principles (such as end of Capitalism). Now, I know all press/media barons are ultra-capitalist.
Your “leftwing” and “rightwing” are only appearances of a non-existent opposition, a pretence to fool the sheeple that there is political pluralism, hence the election circus, etc. They both serve the Capitalist masters.
There is no Left left in NUSA (Nosey USA), if there ever was one 100 yrs ago when the FBI got into the act and killed it.
Have you not left out the factor of high taxpaying by the beneficiaries of empire? True the very rich might have long had offshore vehicles (I recall that the House of Lords Vestey tax case of 1917 involved trusts based in Paris – yeah, go figure how you combine trusts with the law on the Continent). But 40 per cent inheritance tax above £300,000 isn’t a bad start at squeezing the upper middle classes.
There’s nothing socialist about anything in that list. It’s a list of evils, but they’re evils that have been promoted by the corporate sector to demoralise ordinary people and turn them into mindless consumers, and to destroy the working class. In fact these evils have been promoted in order to undermine socialism.
The msm worships capitalism and it worships bankers and billionaires.
Britain as a great power and the British Empire as a mighty empire were both illusions. At the height of the Empire Britain was a poor country full of miserable people living in Third World conditions, with an immensely rich and arrogant ruling class living off the labour of the working class and the labour of coolie labour in the Empire. It was not only a supremely arrogant ruling class, it was possibly the most incompetent ruling class in history.
By the beginning of the 20th century it was a house of cards ready to topple. The British ruling class dragged Britain into the First World War and practically bankrupted the nation. They then dragged Britain into a second European war. Whatever one thinks of the rights and wrongs of Germany policy in the 30s (and in my personal view that German policy was reckless and increasingly vicious) the sad fact is that Britain was incapable of fighting a major war. By the middle of 1940 France and Britain had been comprehensively defeated and permanently destroyed as great powers.
The British Empire was a particularly shameful chapter in the sordid history of a wretched nation.
Global warming is promoted by people with a vested interest in keeping the global warming bandwagon going. There’s an immense amount of money to be made. For the corporate sector it’s an opportunity to loot the taxpayer. For climate scientists it’s an opportunity to keep themselves in nice cosy comfortable academic jobs with oceans of funding, again largely at the paxpayers’ expense.
If it looks like a scam and it sounds like a scam and it smells like a scam, it’s probably a scam.
Brexit isn’t going to help. Britain’s problems are the results of the malevolence and incompetence of the British ruling class. Brexit isn’t going to make any difference to that.
Brexit is likely to push Britain even further in the direction of being a pathetic snivelling American lapdog.
Brexit is also likely to lead to a huge increase in Third Word immigration.
The Labour party is presently the controlled opposition , should they take power the Conservative party will take on that role , these two parties are the ” two wings of the same bird of prey “. Corbyn’s family is reputed to have links to British intelligence services and Corbyn is said to have ignored reports of rampant pedophilia in his parliamentary district . Nevertheless he appears to be a genuine threat to the powers that be and the Zionists , as is confirmed by Pompeo’s remarks that if Corbyn “… runs the gaunlet ” and gets elected action will be taken , if Harold Wilson were still alive he could attest that such action is a real possibility .And they accuse Russia of interfering in US and UK elections !
True talk. Some numbers would be useful to back the issue of antisemitism excluding the vast majority of Semitic peoples. Here they are: estimated number of Arabs in Arab countries about 407 million; global Jewish population estimated at 15 million. The excluded Semitic (Arabs) race is over 25 times greater than the one for which the antisemitism card has been and continues to be overplayed. Not a word on the the wanton killings of Arabs in the millions as acts of antisemitism. Cursory googling of population distributions of Semitic races (no less than half dozen) or ethnic groups inevitably generates data on antisemitism directed exclusively at Jewish peoples. Such is the power of the Jewish stranglehold on the media
Corbyn is a socialist. He’d flood the UK with even more immigrants, promote multiculturalism and open borders and do what the Jew wants.
Palestine is not our fight. Why? They have absolutely nothing to do with the plight of the British/European people.
The fight is here and it’s really quite simple. Should we unite and remove the Rothschilds from power, also removing European aristocracy who have for centuries worked in tandem with Jews, to steal from the populous then we remove the threat that the Palestinians are facing. Upon the defeat of the Rothschilds and aristocracy, the Balfour Declaration is found to be false and very much an act of treason. Ergo, no more Israel. Palestinians are once again a free people.
NOnly partly so. The middle eastern wars are driven by 9/11. 9/11, as you know was a Jewish operation with MI5 and CIA help, along with US and UK government collusion. The Israeli lobby controls congress and Parliament, Zionism, the survival of Israel, yes, to that I will agree, but as to the fate of Palestine, that hangs solely on whether the west will nullify the Balfour Declaration through the destruction of and only of the Rothshild banking cabal.
The war is not in Palestine.
The war is here, in the UK, against the crown corporation of the City of London.
Until the Rothchilds are removed, Israel will most certainly become Greater Israel and Palestine, if it exists then, will become dot of land in the middle east.
You were polite in your reply hence my reply.
There is everything socialist on that list – international socialist.
It promotes the Protocols of Zion, themselves championed by the Marxist School of Frankfurt, of which they worked into their agenda of indoctrination and control of the western civilization.
The owners of the media, along with the rest of the elites are an anarcho-elite. They are above the laws of society. No policeman will arrest them and no judge prosecute them.
They force the rest of society to live by their international socialist ways. International socialism is communism. Communism is Judaism. “Some may call it communism but I call it what it is Judaism” – Rabbi Stephen Wise.
The msm is certainly controlled by individual capitalists, who are also champagne socialists. They own many private properties, but do not wish others to do so.
Everything about the msm today is socialist (international) as it promotes all on the aforementioned list.
Socialism of Kier Hardie and Ramsay McDonald era no longer exists. It was inflitrated and taken over by Jews a long time ago.
Bankers wishing to enforce communism (international socialism) upon the west:
G.Edward Griffin interview with Norman Dodd On Tax Exempt Foundations (1982)
Bankers control the msm, pushing international socialism through cultural Marxism ideology.
Great point.
The “doing” of Ukraine by the ZUSA: “How Lagarde, Clinton and Nuland Funded a Massive Ukrainian Ponzi Scheme”
https://russia-insider.com/en/how-christine-lagarde-clinton-and-nuland-funded-massive-ukrainian-ponzi-scheme/ri27390
American taxpayers’ dollars in action … in the Jewish pockets.
The cherry on this smelly pie is Kolomoisky’s special role in supporting the rise of neo-Nazism in Ukraine. The task of arming Ukrainian neo-Nazi was taken directly by the Jewish State & US ziocons.
Talk about “antisemitism” and holohoax “deniers.”
However, impressive some of the articles here are at Unz, many of the best gems come in the comments.
Cook’s article is solid. But his reference to “climate” shows where his head is at. Nonetheless, Cook, like Giraldi, are typing out some serious content. But, are they willing to challenge “progressive” ideologies? Are they willing to look at the real motives behind things like migration?
“Jewish community is thus in a position where it will be able to divide and conquer and enter into selective coalitions that support our agendas.” – https://cis.org/Report/Jewish-Stake-Americas-Changing-Demography
The “Black Lung” comment struck a nerve with me. I am related to a DP, Displaced Person, from WWII who couldn’t go back to his home in Eastern Europe due to Allied partitioning after he was released from a concentration/work camp in Germany. However, the Brits were more than happy to give him a pass to the United Kingdom. From being a promising student in his home country, he became a slave worker for the Nazis war effort and then ended up in an unsafe UK mine breathing in coal dust. Cheap immigrant labour.
I make it a point to watch “Question Time,” which airs on the US C-Span Network on Sunday nights. Compared to the US Congress, whose members specialize in mediocrity and conformity, British Parliamentarians are not reticent about going after each other. My favorite curmudgeon is 87 year old Dennis Skinner who recently called an SNP politician a “piece of shit” in a Brexit debate. My 2nd favorite is Jeremy Corbin. Corbin does not have a hateful bone in his body, but has been tarred as a vicious anti-Semite, Nazi or Communist (does it matter?) plus other very nasty names. He’s a powerful spokesman for his cause, which is the welfare of the average working class Brit.
They both remind me of the late non-conformist and maverick US Congressman, Jim Traficant. When the absurdity of congressional happenings got out of hand, Traficant would say “beam me up,” meaning “get me out of here, this is too much.”
Like Corbin, Traficant was the recipient of antisemitism allegations by the usual players and also racist charges for his opposition to US immigration policy. His big crime was his defense of John Demjanjuk, a Ukrainian born auto worker in Traficant’s district who was accused of being the notorious concentration camp guard, “Ivan the Terrible.” Demjanjuk was tried in Israel and convicted but the Israeli Supreme Court overturned his conviction.
Traficant spent 9 years in prison for tax evasion and taking campaign funds for his own use but I suspect that the charges were trumped up by the establishment in order to get him out of Congress. He died in a suspicious “farm accident” when a tractor rolled over on him. Perhaps the accident was staged because Traficant claimed to know the truth about the Waco mass murders, the Ruby Ridge incident, the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, Pan Am Flight No. 103 and the JFK assassination?
The titled british upper class is heavily mixed with jews but the peasantry is not. This has been known for generations. Their jewishness is plastered all across their faces for everyone to see. Just search for some images of the now deceased “Lord Peter Sutherland” and see for yourself. The jewish nobility does of course not care one iota for the native goyim peasantry.
He doesn’t give a flying monkey poo about the working class Brit. He calls himself a socialist, when in reality he’s just another communist, masquerading as one, so as not to frighten of the left wingers, wary of communism.
How on earth can a man, who advocates mass immigration and multiculturalism be good for the British working class? And let’s also get something straight here, you are either white and therefore British, or you’re not at all. You cannot ‘become’ part of a people, culture and civilization, because your parents wanted to be and therefore, moved from deepest Africa (or outside of Europe) to give birth to you on British soil. A carrot, planted in a field of cabbages IS STILL a carrot.
Let’s get something straight about Corbyn please and this whole debacle going on with his ‘demonization’. It’s a trick. The msm knows that people now know that the msm lies. Therefore, all they have to do is attack whomever they want to be elected next and voila – all guns focused on communist Corbyn. All of this crap about Corbyn being a threat to Israel is just laughable. He’s a politician. You don’t become a politician unless you’re taking it up your behind from Zionists. He instantly distanced himself from Paul Eisen, a Jew, who questioned the death totals of the holohoax and guaranteed, with him in power, he’d be doing everything he possibly could to make sure the demands and desires of the 350,000 minority of Jews, in the UK, take priority over 63 million+ non Jews.
Politics is a 100% controlled by Jews and anyone who knows the situation with Jews knows that the coin toss works as follows: Heads Jews win. Tails non Jews lose.
Jonathan Cook… an extremely intelligent and brave man.
Yes, the whole ‘Left’ vs ‘Right’, ‘Capitalist’ vs ‘Communist’, thing that’s been at play since 1776 and 1789 has been a manufactured, contrived, and controlled dialectic from the very beginning, and the British Empire has played a very major role in this.
Since the conclusion of WWII in 1945 it’s been the United States which has been at the forefront of this farce.
Capitalism, with it’s artificial hyper individualism, is the economic engine, and Communism, with it’s artificial hyper collectivism, are (in theory) to ‘converge’ together to create ‘a new man’ to re-populate the earth with, one that is officially ‘multi-cultural’.
The fact that Thomas Jefferson and Thomas Paine, two of the heaviest hitters in the creation of the Capitalist 1776 American Revolution as ‘Founding Fathers’, as part of the open historic record are also found to be heavily involved in the construction of the 1789 French nascent Communist Revolution, should of been a tip off that ‘something is rotten in the state of Denmark’. Ben Franklin too it would seem was also heavily involved in the creation of both the 1776 Capitalists and 1789 Communist Revolutions.
Along these same lines, the Whig party of Britain and it’s membership during the war regularly demonstrated open support on the streets of London for the Capitalist 1776 American Revolution without receiving censure for doing so. Karl Marx while in London for decades openly supported worldwide Communist revolution from there, also without censure.
It’s the power of the ‘Big Lie’ and people don’t want to believe what their ‘lying eyes’ are telling them..ie that humanity as a whole has been being ‘played’ on a mass scale since 1776 and 1789.
Despite what those powerful elements of the elites and their hangers on behind this faux dialectic might think of themselves, they are in fact frail and imperfect human beings…human beings whom historically were heavily involved in slavery and it’s trade, and despite what are at best their self-deceptions in this area, are in fact unreformed slavers, having simply monetized slavery and it’s trade rather than abolishing it, with their so called ‘cheap labor’/mass immigration system and it’s wage slavery.
As painful as it is, it would be far better for the people’s of the world and humanity as a whole to face up to the hard truth of the matter, stop believing the lie, and wake up from the nightmare.
And then go your way in peace.
I would go farther back to at least 1649, with the control of Cromwell by Dutch Jews. All Jews were still under exile from Edward 1st, 1290 Edict of Expulsion.
There’s also a lot of belief that Jews were not only behind the black death but also the Great Fire of London. I was going to provide a link to a very interesting article, that went into the current conflicts between the British and the Dutch at the time, with Holland being very much under the control of Jews. However, upon searching for the website, I’ve now found that Blogger have deleted it, as they did mine back in 2010. It went into great depth. But in a nutshell, it spoke of the fact that the Great Fire was deliberately started in order to bring about the creation of the City of London, clearing areas of social housing, in one fell swoop for the Jews to bring their epicentre of world domination.
We know, that the Jews resettled in the UK in 1655-56. Within 10 years we have the Great Plague of 1665-1666 which ‘miraculously’ was cleaned up by the Great Fire. Interesting to note as well what General Paton said of one of his experiences with the Jews upon the end of WW2:
If this was how they lived, in the mid 20th century, imagine what it must have been like in London, during their ten years of arriving back in the UK up until the Great Plague? Clearly evidence that they were utterly incapable of healthy living, not caring, one iota, about overall cleanliness and the spread of disease. For example, as noted about with piles of rubbish, that is what tends to attract vermin. Rats anyone?
It’s clear to anyone, that Jewish influence, within the UK, started back to 1066 with the Battle of Hastings and William the Conquerer bringing them to Britain, but it’s safe to say that their real control started with the backing of Oliver Cromwell. The rest is history, one clearly sculpted by the Jews.
The people you call “nationalists” arent. They are an europeanised form of neoconservatism. They go under different names, but central to their theme is that there is no such thing as race or genetics, just culture or identity. According to them Europe does not have a problem with mass immigration and presence of alien brown and black people genetically predisposed to low intelligence and asocial behavior, Europe has a problem with muslims and islam. The cure for that is more of them but with better integration and forced assimilation. Thats it. Eh! Thats not nationalism.
The identitarians seems to have their roots in christian fundamentalism while cultural nationalists have their roots in cultural marxism. Both of them are ultimately the useful tools of the globalist jooz.
Thanks for the post. As they say ‘follow the money’ and much is revealed. The whole Dutch and English thing circa 1700 is intriguing.
There was a book written some years back that explained how it’s difficult enough to share land with a ‘minority’, but it becomes almost impossible if this minority group tends to dominate.
The book gave present day examples across the world of this and the great strife this has caused. And though Europe and the Jewish people was not mentioned, it seemed readily applicable to the situation there.
The Jewish people have a homeland now. [Speaking of which, I’ve sometimes thought during the Crusades Europe should have used that opportunity to help the Jewish people to return to their newly liberated homeland.]
I agree with you 100% — the ultimate evil is Jew money, interest, and central banks.
With that said – caring about the Palestinians and Corbyn is rational – we will never shake off the Jew money yoke without caring about those moral symbols. The Jew money game is to elusive to pin down until it is too late. The Jew media will not let an honest illumination of their greed. Fighting those obvious unfair situations will lead us on a path to the ultimate conclusion of the evil of Jew money hegemony.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. As to the fear of Corbyn leftism – clearly the UK and US governments need to do something about shifting the flow of money from the elite back to the middleclass.
Harbinger, you do make some valid points. But please refrain from throwing all blacks under the proverbial destabilization agenda bus. Ok?
Correction: Every voter who votes for a DemonRat or a RepubliCon in the JUSA political charades elections ARE very much a BIG part of the problem Miro.
This includes ignorant blacks and whites and Hispanics and Asians and Arabs. Now, isn’t that a more authentic answer? And it’s the truth.
Did I leave out any one? I believe in equal opportunity among the dangerously apathetic goyim masses when spreading the blame for why the Exceptional $24+ Trillion debt ZOG Empire is in its final death throes like a red giant star going supernova.
With regards to Jeremy Corbyn, he needs to grow some balls and act like a leader when everyone is throwing knives at him from all directions. What I love about Nigel Farage is that he uses his superior oratory skills to great effect against his ZOG vassal slaves. Very inspiring!
Yo Jeremy, you’re a fcuking politician, so act like one. Speak for fcuk sakes, man! Get rid of that clueless withdrawn persona before opportunity passes you by.
Do you remember the adress of that web site?
I would suggest that you do a little more reading on socialism and communism (Marxism).
No real socialist is in favor of immigration, much less mass immigration, regardless of source. Real socialists see immigration as a tool of capitalism to increase profits by suppressing wages and working conditions while increasing living costs.
As for his “communist beliefs”, for the most part, those surround state owned assets that were sold off at fire sale prices to corporate interests, who continue to receive welfare from the government due to their mismanagement. In communism, efficiency isn’t a real consideration, as the state, not the workers, own everything. The first goal of communism, after seizing assets, is to have people employed. They fully understand the old saw that idle hands are the devil’s (capitalism’s) workshop.
I see none of the above in Corbyn. While I give him full marks for most times consistency on calling out repressive regimes, he is really little more than an SJW like Brand. Both have simplistic solutions for complex problems.
Yes, Farage is a Zionist shill, who has served his purpose. Mr. Brexit stated, when he formed UKIP, that his goal was to destroy this author’s whipping boy, the British National Party, which was the only party that openly proposed, not only stopping non-White immigration, but paying them to go back. Farage, and the owners of the system, need immigration to continue to keep profits high, wages low, and living costs ever increasing. Farage has successfully played on legitimate concerns over sovereignty, but thinks the US model is the cure-all for everything.
The explanation offered is that we are all equal, my dollar buys the same as your dollar. No mention that it takes a lot of dollars to buy a political whore.
Democracy = ruled by Jews.
I like the metaphor. Yet I fail to see what the ultimate objective is, apart from narrow sectorial interests, such as renewal energy and offshoots.
What a load of nonsensical twaddle!
With a stroke of the your pen you decided that there is no Socialism as if an idea can be crushed by a sledgehammer, let alone by a hollow head.
Socialism has nothing to do with Jews, Zionism or anything Hebrew. It is the product of the (White) European Enlightenment. All socialist countries were/are against Israel and Zionism.
Socialism is for international working class solidarity (helping fellow beings) but is against globalism, imperialism, international capitalism and banking robbery.
The most successful Socialist country was the USSR under the banner of “Socialism in One Country” and now, China is following the same path, as a break to the Jewish globalization project.
Thanks Annamaria for the info. But, as usual, the info takes time to seep through – meanwhile the harm has been done and hard to repair. As the eminent parasites, they attach themselves to any host they can make use of and then discard.
More twaddle, chapter 2.
I am open to relearning history including learning about things I had paid no attention to as in, for example, Geoffrey Blainey’s readable (of course) Triumph of the Nomads which he wrote when teaching Economic History and realising that he knew little of pre-1788 Australian Aboriginal life. (His verdict was that the average Aborigine probably had a better standard of living than the average Polish peasant c. 1800).
But I doubt very much that your view of English working class life by the end of the 19th century – the true height of Empire – is correct in so far as you paint it as miserable in comparison with the standard of living elsewhere. True the Malthusian problem hadn’t run its course and the ready escape of British working class people to higher standards of living in the colonies and America was still one of the ambiguous pluses of Empire for all Brits. I feel impelled to query your sources because you also make what is surely a most insupportable claim when you say that the “ruling class” was “possibly the most incompetent ruling class in history”. Cutting through a hundred questions and complexities, that simply doesn’t bear a moment’s belief if you also consider the Ancien Régime. And how about the ruling class of China under the Qing for just one other obvious example. Of course my reference to “a hundred questions” would also bring in a weighting for complexity. At which point I take a side step and wish that Americans had realised by 9/11 that the world was too complex and resource hungry for its wannabe ruling class’s competence.
There are many nationalists, here in the UK, who hold contrary views and are ethnic nationalists, but courtesy of Tommy Robinson, they’ve bought the ‘anti Islam’ hook, line and sinker and have marched with Zionists in their crowds, to listen to rabbis giving speeches.
Yes, I’m quite aware of the civic nationalists, an oxymoron, in our midsts. We are talking about two clear, distinctly different types of nationalists here – the educated ones and the uneducated ones.
As for the link of the blog that was deleted if you search ‘Did Dutch Jews start the Great Fire of London? | Semitic Controversies’ you’ll come up with a link which will take you to the blogger page that’s been deleted.
I have read a great deal on socialism and communism.
Simply put, socialism within a society, is government controlling all means of production of and distribution of goods. It is about everyone being equal, getting paid the same wage and living with the same benefits as everyone else – healthcare, equal wage etc. Sure, there are many different forms of socialism, but most socialists will agree with the above definition.
This is instantly flawed, due to the fact of people’s skill. One who sweeps the streets all day, although a valuable member of society, has no where near the skills as a doctor, a dentist or an engineer for example. Why therefore should he/she be paid the same, as would be in a socialist society?
And as for communism? Well, to quote Lenin – “socialism in a hurry.”
Yes, immigration is all about more competition for labour and therefore static wages and in many cases a lowering of. That stated I have never, ever, ever met a socialist who is anti immigration.
Although the term national socialism came into prominent use with the rise of the German NSDAP, all socialists before that were nationalists in that their country and their people came first. It didn’t need a name. Control of that society, by a functioning state, benefiting the people was pretty much the definition of socialism back then. Of course, this is no longer the case. Those center and left of centre, heck, even those supposedly right are now pro immigration and no borders promoters.
Corbyn would pour more and more immigrants into the UK. He has no love for the indigenous, whatsoever. He’s another George Galloway. He puts other people, from other lands before his own.
But the thing is you are, unknowingly, part of the destabilisation agenda!
The concept here is identity. Language was created for two reasons – communication and definition. It was clear, pre WW2, that blacks were not westerners, that is Caucasians and of their culture ancestry. However, today through constant brainwashing within society and indoctrination of the young, blacks are looked upon as being British. You cannot have two different peoples, of different race, of different cultural history and ancestry belonging to the same people of a different one. “Yeah but they were born in England, so it makes them English” is the mantra of the modern man. They fail to see that by allowing one of another land and people, to be of their people and nation, they thus negate the very definition of their people, making it no longer exist. This, was the ultimate goal of immigration, to destroy the uniquity of peoples.
I have no hatred for blacks, or other non whites whatsoever. I am, however, angry that many do not see that their simply being here is destroying my culture and nation. Non whites cannot become part of a white people and their nation, as explained why above. However, more and more of you are piling in from Africa, with it bringing in your diseases (we destroyed a long time ago), cultural norms (vastly opposite to ours), low IQ to add to the gene pool through race mixing and you demands of being treated equally and made citizens of our land that you do not belong in. You instantly put pressure on national services, not forgetting crime has exploded of which rape and murder are two prominent ones.
There should be no immigration of peoples period. The Japanese and the Chinese to not prescribe to this and you never hear of them being vilified by the west do you? However, here in the west, we read story after story of blacks and their hatred of white people, their blatant racism and their demands to be compensated for slavery, not realising the history of slavery, thinking they are unique and the only ones to ever be slaves.
We did not invite you over into the west. You simply shouldn’t be here. You should be living, in your own lands, by your own cultures, not competing with whites for jobs and arguing over history, a history that should never have been either. You are free now. None of you were ever slaves, other than debt ones like the majority living in the west. You can all pack up your bags and go back to Africa, to connect to your ancestral roots and cultural ways of life. However, you won’t do that. You like it here in the west. You like the mass amounts of benefits that a white civilisation offers you. You want to live with us because you know, nowhere else in this world will the peoples of that land put up with you. The only peoples, on this earth, who have ever given you the time of day are the whites and yet you rape our women and murder our peoples. You attack and call us out as racists.
Just the other day, a black women, walked up to a white woman, standing outside a bar, having a drink in Canada, I believe and started attacking her. She was heard to have said “I fucking hate white people” before the attack. She wasn’t charged with any race hate in the court of law, clearly the judge perverting the course of justice, as black people are continually told they can’t be racist. If this wasn’t a race hate crime, I really don’t know what is. This is one of many situations in the west and will get worse as your population grows.
Your population will continue to grow and as that happens you will resort to tribal behaviour. This is the ultimate outcome of all migration of peoples, to eventual genocide of the inhabitants by the larger population. This has played out throughout history over and over again.
If you truly want the best for white peoples and their civilisation Black Picard, you wouldn’t be here.
I would add also that this is our fight, not yours. The Jew is attacking us, using you as their hammer. You are a tool of the Jew to destroy the western civilisation.
You should never have been here.
You should never have been taken from your homeland here, in Jewish slave ships either. You should still be in Africa.
There’s no denying that the many problems of Africans, have been at the hands of the Jews and the elites with the upper classes, who had nothing but contempt and disdain for people below their status. That’s undeniable. There are and always will be, though, inter tribal conflicts between your peoples.
Our battle is the battle against the Jews. Once we win you win as does the rest of the world. However, the more that you dig into, in your wish to remain part of a civilisation you do not belong to, never have nor ever, ever will, the more bloodshed when the whites do unite and fight back. I write as I do, to avoid that. I write as I do to bring universal peace amongst the world’s peoples and that is attained not by all living together, as one happy family but quite the contrary, the complete opposite.
I will simply finish by stating, there is a lot of deep seated hatred, within blacks, towards whites for history. That will always remain and instantly sabotages any peaceful co-existence. I’m from Scotland and there is still hatred for the English due to the history between our peoples. That will never be forgotten, ever. It is not about forgiving, a stupid Christian concept. It is about learning and never making those same mistakes again.
The mixing of the world’s peoples into one space is and always has been a recipe for disaster.