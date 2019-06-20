Forget Trump’s 'deal of the Century'. Israel Was Always on Course to Annexation

When Israeli prime ministers are in trouble, facing difficult elections or a corruption scandal, the temptation has typically been for them to unleash a military operation to bolster their standing. In recent years, Gaza has served as a favourite punching bag.
Benjamin Netanyahu is confronting both difficulties at once: a second round of elections in September that he may struggle to win; and an attorney general who is widely expected to indict him on corruption charges shortly afterwards.
Netanyahu is in an unusually tight spot, even by the standards of an often chaotic and fractious Israeli political system. After a decade in power, his electoral magic may be deserting him. There are already rumblings of discontent among his allies on the far right.
Given his desperate straits, some observers fear that he may need to pull a new kind of rabbit out of the hat.
In the past two elections, Netanyahu rode to success after issuing dramatic last-minute statements. In 2015, he agitated against the fifth of Israel’s citizens who are Palestinian asserting their democratic rights, warning that they were “coming out in droves to vote”.
Back in April, he declared his intention to annex large chunks of the occupied West Bank, in violation of international law, during the next parliament.
Amos Harel, a veteran military analyst with Haaretz newspaper, observed last week that Netanyahu may decide words are no longer enough to win. Action is needed, possibly in the form of an announcement on the eve of September’s ballot that as much as two-thirds of the West Bank is to be annexed.
Washington does not look like it will stand in his way.
Shortly before April’s election, the Trump administration offered Netanyahu a campaign fillip by recognising Israel’s illegal annexation of the Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in 1967.
This month David Friedman, US ambassador to Israel and one of the chief architects of Donald Trump’s long-delayed “deal of the century” peace plan, appeared to offer a similar, early election boost.
In interviews, he claimed Israel was “on the side of God” – unlike, or so it was implied, the Palestinians. He further argued that Israel had the “right to retain” much of the West Bank.
Both statements suggest that the Trump administration will not object to any Israeli moves towards annexation, especially if it ensures their favoured candidate returns to power.
Whatever Friedman suggests, it is not God who has intervened on Israel’s behalf. The hands that have carefully cleared a path over many decades to the West Bank’s annexation are all too human.
Israeli officials have been preparing for this moment for more than half a century, since the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza were seized back in 1967.
That point is underscored by an innovative interactive map of the occupied territories. This valuable new resource is a joint project of the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem and Forensic Architecture, a London-based team that uses new technology to visualise and map political violence and environmental destruction.
Titled Conquer and Divide, it reveals in detail how Israel has “torn apart Palestinian space, divided the Palestinian population into dozens of disconnected enclaves and unravelled its social, cultural and economic fabric”.
The map proves beyond doubt that Israel’s colonisation of the West Bank was never accidental, defensive or reluctant. It was coldly calculated and intricately planned, with one goal in mind – and the moment to realise that goal is fast approaching.
Annexation is not a right-wing project that has hijacked the benign intentions of Israel’s founding generation. Annexation was on the cards from the occupation’s very beginnings in 1967, when the so-called centre-left – now presented as a peace-loving alternative to Netanyahu – ran the government.
The map shows how Israeli military planners created a complex web of pretexts to seize Palestinian land: closed military zones today cover a third of the West Bank; firing ranges impact 38 Palestinian communities; nature reserves are located on 6 per cent of the territory; nearly a quarter has been declared Israeli “state” land; some 250 settlements have been established; dozens of permanent checkpoints severely limit movement; and hundreds of kilometres of walls and fences have been completed.
These interlocking land seizures seamlessly carved up the territory, establishing the walls of dozens of tightly contained prisons for Palestinians in their own homeland.
Two Nasa satellite images of the region separated by 30 years – from 1987 and 2017 – reveal how Israel’s settlements and transport infrastructure have gradually scarred the West Bank’s landscape, clearing away natural vegetation and replacing it with concrete.
The land grabs were not simply about acquisition of territory. They were a weapon, along with increasingly draconian movement restrictions, to force the native Palestinian population to submit, to recognise its defeat, to give up hope.
In the immediate wake of the West Bank’s occupation, defence minister Moshe Dayan, Israel’s hero of the hour and one of the architects of the settlement project, observed that Palestinians should be made “to live like dogs, and whoever wants to can leave – and we shall see where this process leads”.
Although Israel has concentrated Palestinians in 165 disconnected areas across the West Bank, its actions effectively won the international community’s seal of approval in 1995. The Oslo accords cemented Israel’s absolute control over 62 per cent of the West Bank, containing the Palestinians’ key agricultural land and water sources, which was classified as Area C.
Occupations are intended to be temporary – and the Oslo accords promised the same. Gradually, the Palestinians would be allowed to take back more of their territory to build a state. But Israel made sure both the occupation and the land thefts sanctioned by Oslo continued.
The new map reveals more than just the methods Israel used to commandeer the West Bank. Decades of land seizures highlight a trajectory, plotting a course that indicates the project is still not complete.
If Netanyahu partially annexes the West Bank – Area C – it will be simply another stage in Israel’s tireless efforts to immiserate the Palestinian population and bully them into leaving. This is a war of attrition – what Israelis have long understood as “creeping annexation”, carried out by stealth to avoid a backlash from the international community.
Ultimately, Israel wants the Palestinians gone entirely, squeezed out into neighbouring Arab states, such as Egypt and Jordan. That next chapter is likely to begin in earnest if Trump ever gets the chance to unveil his “deal of the century”.
A version of this article first appeared in the National, Abu Dhabi.
Jonathan Cook won the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His books include “Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East” (Pluto Press) and “Disappearing Palestine: Israel’s Experiments in Human Despair” (Zed Books). His website is www.jonathan-cook.net.
“Titled Conquer and Divide, it reveals in detail how Israel has “torn apart American space, divided the American population into dozens of disconnected enclaves and unravelled its social, cultural and economic fabric”.
The map proves beyond doubt that Israel’s colonisation of the West was never accidental, defensive or reluctant. It was coldly calculated and intricately planned, with one goal in mind – and the moment to realise that goal is fast approaching.”
Ruthless. Cunning. Avaricious. Diabolical.
I could go on but you get the picture.
Thank you, Jonathan Cook!
Well, yeah. The region is like half a baby. You really do need strategic depth, as they say. Half a conquest is just drawing out a defeat.
I do not think netanyahu conjures up conflict with the palestinians. It is inevitable and natural given the history of the conflict.
I do think that netanyahu conjures up conflict with Iran in order to distract from the Palestinians issue.
I also think that netanyahu wants an Iran war because it would be such a calamity and emergency that he would have the pretext to annex the West Bank and expel the remaining Palestinians to Jordan.
So what? Justice was never factor in human behavior and it never will be.
Survivor of the fittest, like Darwin did say. Applies to humans as to other animals.
And I can see the dirty bombs going off clearly in the future for Israel. Man, that article I read few years ago was dead on.
That is the future for Israel.
I wonder if Palestinians can survive long enough to get their hands on actual nukes.
HAHA!!! DARN, YOU BEAT ME TO IT!!!! Great minds…When I read the original paragraph, I felt something strange…a familiarity very much like something I was growing accustomed to living on a daily basis. So many soooooo many of our problems would dry up and disappear if we could get the Jewry out of here! No stupid wars. No false flag massacres. No illegal immigration. No identity politics. BTW check out SCJ Ruth Ginsberg in the news today due to her lone dissenting opinion on the case of a 40ft Catholic cross on public land that honors WWI deaths. I wonder what her opinion is on that damn menorah the White House puts up every year? Typically ungrateful Jew. If not for Jews wanting the land that would become Israel, that whole contrived war would never have happened. And of course it was the Jews that false flagged us into it and forever changed our destiny.
Their fossil water is running out, and the Jordan is already failing.
Ergo a functioning Libya was a strategic threat to their oranges.
Also, they MUST have not only the Golan but Southern Lebanon and, by extension, the Bekaa.
… which in turn means Iran must be vanquished first.
The West Bank is the least of Kassandra´s worries.
What a wonderful World it would be if Israel didn’t exist. The shit they have caused is beyond belief.
In the end, the jews always go that one step too far and get expelled.
Dear Mr. Cook,
So what we are witnessing is not really the end of the (internationally mandated)”two state solution” …..but the annihilation of “one state”, Palestine, as it’s land and resources are devoured by an ever growing , ever Greater ” Israel”.
My question is …..Where are we ” the day after” Israel succeeds in swallowing Palestine whole ?
How will the world community respond to the “Extermination of Palestine” ,once it is a “fait accompli “?
Will the status of Israel, as a “pariah state”, become a permanent reality….. for all time ?
Will Israel be thrown out of the United Nations ?
Will Israel be “banned” from all international fora ?
How will the world respond, Mr Cook, to the “premeditated murder” of the Palestinian State…. by Israel ?
What will our history books read ?
How will the story be told ?
That the Children of the Holocaust, born into Israel, have now become the “Holocaust-ers of Palestine” ?
Is that it ?
This is probably true-and? I don’t see Palestinians as a real people; they’re just a bunch of Arabs & it is absolutely irrelevant whether they are in Syria, Egypt or Arabia. They themselves say they’re not a “real” people:
On the other hand, real peoples like Uyghurs & Tibetans are swamped by the Chinese, which is a real tragedy & only, huh, Richard Gere complains.
So, what the big deal with “Palestinians”? Why would they have a “right to exist”on some shitty piece o land Jews seem to be obsessively addicted to in past 2 millennia?
And then, what with Amazonian Indians, Eskimos, Ostyaks, Okinawans, …..? What about expulsion of 13 million Germans in what are now parts of Poland, Czechia, Russia….?
Israelis should have expelled all of them in 1967. & there would be peace.
There is one point in the article that is not completely accurate. J. Cook writes: “Israeli officials have been preparing for this moment for more than half a century, since the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza were seized back in 1967.”
In fact, Ilan Pappe shows in his book “The biggest Prison on Earth” (2017) that plans to occupy the whole land were much older. The plans weren’t made because Israel took Palestinian lands in 1967. Israel took lands in 1967 because of the plans to colonize it. Those plans were older.
So, Pappe says in a more general way in his book that “…. since 1948 and even more since 1956, Israel’s military and political elites was looking for the right historical moment to occupy the West Bank.” (p. XIV). He also says more specifically: “The strategy was presented by the CoGS to the army on 1 May 1963 and was meant to prepare the army for controlling the West Bank as an occupied military area” (p. XIII).
All talk about “peace”, about “coexistence”, about a “two state solution” are (and were) made in bad faith. About Pappe’s book: I don’t want to reccomend it for a casual reading. It may be valuable historically because it deals with historical material from archives. But it’s basically a book about the Israeli burocracy, about laws, rules which would make sure that Israel controls the conquested territory which it never thought of giving back. It’s a dry book. He has other books that which are much more agreeable to read like his short book “Ten Myths About Israel”.
yes, you beat me to it also both MyteAC and CranesThrice.. but still it is informative to consider some little bit of theory ( 9 men on an island) as a the rule of thumb about how power comes to those who cancel the power of others.
Before the great bank swindle, one of the first results of weaponizing immigration, there was a switch in majority composition of NYC.. it went from Iris to Jewish in a very few short years in preparation for zionist planned WWI.. What happened was the failed Zionist attempt to overthrow the Ottoman empire and take their oil.. about 1908 the Ottomans discovered the planned (Young Turks) and burned the Zionist and Jewish traders out ..at Salonika (the wealth of the Jewish empire operating inside of and under the protection of the Zionist).. half of the burned out Zionist and Jews immigrated to NYC to assure the USA would support the Zionist in overthrowing the Ottoman and taking their oil and the other half immigrated to St Petersburg Russia to assist in the Lenin led October Bolshevik Revolution 1919.
Before the great swindle the supreme court had to be divided.. read the history..
Consider the 3 elements of the great bank swindle of 1913:
1. 17th amendment 3 votes/voter for appointment to a seat in house(1) or senate(2) via April 8, 1913,
2. (1913 federal reserve act (FRA), <direct income tax collateralized the bankers lendings for wars.
3a.. replacement of Art. 1. Sec 9 [4= which prohibited congress from imposing a direct non proportional direct income tax unless in proportion to census or Enumeration] ..with
3b. the 16th amendment [Feb. 3, 1913= congress s/h/e power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, ..w/o apportionment..census or enumeration].
These three things enabled the bankers and traders to execute their WWI and WWII European plan to deny Germany, Ottoman and Russia access to the Arab Ottoman Oil. Allied Europe funded by the Fed Reserve enabled the objectives established in 1896 in Basil, Switzerland, to weaponize Jewish Immigration to the middle eas and to take oil and gas from the Arab Ottomans). I remind that it was reported during the Bush era that the USA built, provisioned and provided, in 1960s, enriched fuels for a nuclear research facility, under American control, in Iran.
More to this 1789 banker revolution. <=a new idea in revolution was used to convert America's bottom up 13 year democracy into a top down Aristocratic Republic .. RATIFICATION. as far as I can tell no revolution has before been achieved by ratification of a document? but just as the Feb, and then Oct. 1919 dual revolutions in Russia, the American dual revolution, happened in 1776 and again in 1789. ?
Look at the seven articles that make up the USA constitution..
Article I appoints and empowers the Senate (100 in number today) and
… appoints and empowers the House of Representatives ( 450 in number today)
Article II appoints and empowers the President and the Vice President..
so the total government is 527 persons today.
Article III authorizes a judiciary and Articles IV thru VII handle situations, mainly.
you will see that basically the constitution separates the 350,000,000 Americans from their government.
No where can i find in the constitution that the government must consult the governed for anything..
The COUS allows only Americans it deems qualified to vote to caste but 3 votes /qualified person (voter); one vote for a member of the House, and 1 vote for each of 2 senators from the voters home state).. Humm but there are 525 members of the Article I government in Washington? remind there are only two Article 2 members of the USA.
All though Americans fight over who they are going to vote for to be the POTUS and his stooge, the popular vote is Trumped by the votes of the electoral college.. meaning that Americans have no effective vote for either of the Article II persons, 3 votes /American every few years, describes the full extent of democracy in Republic governed America. There is no citizen activity in the affairs of their government.
essentially Americans are by constitution denied functional access to their government; Americans cannot vote, cannot write law, cannot overturn or refuse a law, cannot make decision or even influence decisions. cannot change or vote to change, or even force a vote to consider changing the constitution only those in Republic governed America or one a set of ts vassal state governments can do that.
Worse, as I see it, Americans have been divided by private media and external input, into two cancel each other voting groups: Democrats and Republicans. consider for example: 9 people on island, elect 1 to govern, divide 8 into 4Ds and 4Rs, vote, 4 Ds,-4 Rs= 0 + 1 by the ruler= ruler wins the vote.
Whatever happens, or whatever does not happen, is out of the control of the American voting population; even if they elect a new congress they cannot change things because the power to act does not reside in Article I and the congress itself has been divided. The only way Americans have accomplished any input to their government, has been journalist guided response of the type that used to regularly appear in popular media.
But journalist access to media has become very limited, severely controlled, denied and as Jamil Khashoggi and Julian Assange have demonstrated, somewhat unhealthy.
BRING THE TROOPS HOME NOW!!!!
NO MORE NATIVE BORN WHITE AMERICAN WORKING CLASS CANON FODDER FOR GD ISRAEL!!!
BRING THE TROOPS HOME NOW!!!
WASPs, as the founding fathers of that culture claimed, are just like Jews. Once either WASP or Jew decides that something should be, must be, taken for himself, he is relentless and patient and serenely amoral. He is certain that no matter how much he steals, no matter the body count, no matter the cultural destruction, even cultural genocide, no matter how much richer and more powerful he gets from it, no matter how many people are left in total despair and grinding poverty, left as no better off than serfs, he is, his heart and mind and belly and testicles tell himself, rather selflessly doing good for the world. Not just plain old good, but GOOD, the very definition of the word.
Anglo-Zionist Empire.
You cannot separate the Jewish/Israeli problem from the WASP/British Empire (now ruled from DC) problem.
Your opinion about the Palestinians being or not being a “real people” is completely irrelevant. You couldn’t tell what’s the difference between a people and a “real people”. The Palestinians are the real people who have lived for thousends of years in their lands, Palestine. If Jews, who are not at all a people as Jews, have an “obsession”, why don’t they look for a therapy, instead of stealing the lands of the Palestinians? There are sick people who have a compulsion to kill, but we don’t think that they should be allowed to do that because it may be good for them. We still treat them as criminals.
There are problems about the people that you mention in different parts of the world. But this doesn’t change the fact that the Palestinians are one of the most oppressed people in the world, subject to constant violence by Israel. In most cases those other people are citizens of a country and have at least the minimal rights that citizens of those countries have, contrary to Palestinians. Why don’t the Palestinians give their lands and their property to Jews? It’s their land and it’s not up to you or anybody else to dispose of it. By the way, if there are so many people suffering seriously in the world like Uyghurs and Tibetans, why should we care about the obsession of Jews for a land that doesn’t belong to them?
Brave Man this Jonathan Cook.
And just who allowed those Jews to cause that shit? Who has backed those Jews the whole way, defending and excusing and supporting with piles of cash?
WASP
There is no such thing as an “Arab People”, Arab refers to the people of many nations that now speak Arabic, imposed on them by the muzzie cult. There is a Syrian National Language, Aramaic, that still survives in pockets of The Syrian Arab Republic. Aramaic, and the nation of Syria, was very old 4,000 years ago. There are three ancient nations, Syria, Egypt, and Mesopotamia. Egypt and Mesopotamia have had their ancient borders respected in the post 1945 era, but not Syria. After WWI, the Mandate of Syria, held in trust by The League Of Nations, was to achieve independence as a whole nation, like Egypt and Mesopotamia, but was severed, illegally, by England and France into two sub-mandates, a French controlled zone and English controlled zone. England and France then, illegally, severed these two entities into four sub-mandates: Lebanon and Syria(French zone), TransJordan and Palestine(English zone). This illegal severing was quite obviously a ploy to hand over a chunk of Syria to the zionists, that chunk would be the illegal sub-mandate of Palestine. All problems in this area are the result of this crime, and of course, (((you know who))).
In 1956, when I was only 6, my father had a mining business in Sinai. It was actually owned by him and his two brothers. They were mining manganese near to a British-owned outfit that was 10 times as large.
They had to build their own jetty so that ships could load the ore. It was 220m long and could take ships of 20,000 tons. The big company would not rent them their existing jetty 1km away. You can see the sunken jetty at this Google Map https://tinyurl.com/yxpxuf2h If you zoom out, you will see hills blackened by the MnO2.
One day, the British, French and Jews invaded. In Arabic, no one calls them Israelis except on TV. It was totally unexpected and unprovoked. The Rothschilds had stolen the Suez Canal by lending money to a spendthrift Turkish ruler – the same trick “bankers” do again and again. The ruler gets to spend the loans, but the people get the debt. Disraeli, the Jewish British prime minister was instrumental in getting the shares from the Rothschilds. They had been used as security for these outrageous loans. Nasser had grabbed back the Suez Canal – 86 years after its construction. 13 years before the lease was to expire. An untold number of Egyptians had died building the Canal.
The Jews raced across the desert of Sinai. My father was on the West side at “Abu Zenima” He sent most of the workers back to Cairo. He was in the penultimate truck. Perhaps 30 minutes ahead of the last truck. He got through. The last truck was ambushed by the Jews and 31 Egyptian workers – labourers, mechanics, cooks and so on – were killed in cold blood by soldiers in two armoured cars.
Only two survived this massacre, the driver and his mate. They were able to get out on the other side and ran away. They followed the sea at night and hid by day. They managed to reach Suez intact. The driver was called “Deeb” – which means wolf in Arabic. His mate was a lad and was called “Yusef” – Joseph. I knew both of them as a kid. Yusef became a porter in our house in Cairo.
So I think you can see why these Europeans are thoroughly detested throughout the Middle East. Those who support them – the Saudi royal family and the Young Turks – are believed to be of Jewish descent. Believe it or not, Gaddafi had a Jewish mother and could have claimed asylum in Israel. You can guess where he got his support from when he took over Libya. The Young Turks started off in Smyria. Half the population of Smyrna was Jewish and they financed the Young Turks. Later, the Armenian and Greeks sections of Smyrna were burnt out – but not the Jewish and Turkish quarters. Hardly an accident.
My father never believed that Europeans could behave like that. He “justified” their behaviour by claiming that the Israelis released their worst criminals from jail and put them into the leading formations. He was a mining engineer and not a soldier. When Eisenhower forced them to give up Sinai, the Jews took with them everything that they could steal – including the cutlery of the canteen of the mining site.
Israelis themselves are an “invented people”, a hotchpotch of “Jewish” immigrants from all over the world, racially and culturally widely different, who on arrival first have to learn their “mother language” and then artificially be “integrated” into their artificial state. The racially different Jewish groups discriminate each other, Ashkenazis against Sephardis against Mizrahis against Ethiopians. On the latter group a stealth genocide was attempted by administering the contraceptive DepoProvera on their women. Ultra Orthodox Jews do not even recognize the state of Israel and refuse to serve in the army. So much for “the Jews” having returned to their homeland.
The Palestinians did indeed consider themselves as merely “local Arabs”, but the irony of history is that they became a people (i.e. developed a group identity) exactly because of their struggle against their dispossession by the Zionists. Thus the Jews have created their own counter-people, and they do not intend to go away. A people created by the struggle against their oppressors is no rarity in history. In fact it is fairly regular. Nearly all modern peoples of the Third World were created by their struggle against their colonizers. Before their colonization, most of them didn’t exist as such.
Well it looks like Israel tried to get the zio/US in a war against Iran to take the attention away from the elections and failed, for now at least, as Russia must have sent draft dodger Trump is message that Tel Aviv would be a glass parking lot if the attack on Iran went through.
To see how the zionists in Israel control the zio/US, read the book Blood In The Water about the attack on the USS Liberty that was planned by both the zio/US and Israel to sink the Liberty with all 294 men going to the bottom to allow the zio/US to enter the 1967 war against Egypt and you read that right it was a joint Israeli and zio/US operation.
The book Blood In The Water by Joan Mellen can be had on barnes and noble or amazon and should be read by all Americans and will shock and enrage you to the bottom of your soul!
Infiltration, terror, military action and then, voila, peace.
There is no any Arab “nation” whatsoever in any form. These are simply tribes who speak varieties of Arabic, live by mostly tribal cousin-marriage culture & cherish memories of ancient Arabic Islamic empires.
“Palestinians” are just Arrrabs, don’t forget that.There is no separate Palestinian national identity & they openly admit it.
Jews, on the other hand, are an ancient people (language – Hebrew never ceased to be their language of literature, national religion, customs, superstitions, in-group loyalty, a sense of common destiny, intra-ethnic marriages, common culture, calendar, holidays, etc.). They are typical tribal mid-East nation, older than, say, English or Germans.
There can be no comparison between Palestinian Arrrabs & Tibetans. Absolutely nothing re their respective positions.
They claim southwest of Iran, mostly populated by ethnic Arabs, as their own as well since one of their prophets,Daniel, is buried in Susa.
The Khazar will not stop until the whole world is engulfed in savage conflicts.
Savagery and barbarity is the hallmark of Zionism.
Shlomo Sand says in his book “The Invention of the Jewish People” that Palestinians aren’t Arabs. Besides not being Arabs, they are descendants of the people who inhabited Palestine thousends of years ago. He says that Ben-Gurion knew that (he wrote a book where he mentioned this fact).
Shlomo Sand also says that Jews aren’t a people. Most are people who converted to Judaism in different parts of the world. They have different customs and languages, very often they marry people of other religions, they don’t have a common destiny. Yes, they may have some common customs just like Scientologists everywhere have some common customs. This doesn’t make them a people, or if this makes them a people, I don’t see what this can mean. They are not a real people like the Palestinians.
Some time ago I read a book that speaks about Walter Benjamin, who was an expert in literature and about Ernst Cassirer and some other people of that time. His friend Gershom Shlolem had emigrated to Palestine and wanted that Benjamin also would move to Palestine. Benjamin talked about his intent of going to Palestine, but he wanted to learn Hebrew and settle a few matters before being able to emigrate. Years went by and there were always new or old unsettled matters. He agreed to learn Hebrew, and Gershom Sholem always asked him about that. At some point, Benjamin got in contact with the rector of the Jewish university in Palestine who decided to grant him all his living costs for a year in order that he could dedicate himself entirely to learning Hebrew and get the job in the university in Palestine that was waiting for him. The whole money was payed in one occasion. Benjamin spent the money in a few months but never learned any Hebrew. In fact he neither wanted to learn Hebrew nor he wanted to go to Palestine at all. I just made a search and saw that Cassirer also never learned Hebrew. It seems that the language wasn’t very popular among Jewish intellectuals.
But you seem to speak Hebrew. What do you like to read in Hebrew?
If you compare this map with the original UN plan (you can see that map here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Partition_Plan_for_Palestine
you would see that the area in the north is already annexed by Israel, as well as most of the Gaza enclave and a large chunk of the West Bank. Not to mention Golan Heights, which Israel annexed from Syria. So, the annexation is proceeding apace, but I don’t hear any non-Arab government saying a word. Conclusion? Sapienti sat.
Sorry, but you are dead wrong. Hebrew was invented less than 200 years ago. Original Jews in Palestine spoke Aramaic (the closest surviving relative in Syriac spoken by some Christians in Syria). As Hebrew did not exist, many idioms were simply copied from Russian (there were lots of Russian Jews among the Zionist founders).
As to customs and religious rituals, one of my friends (a secular Jew) said that they were made so ridiculously stupid on purpose: to ensure that non-Jews won’t convert and contaminate bloodline.
This is so absurd no normal person would bother to refute this. Modern Hebrew as a standard language is an outgrowth of Biblical Hebrew, in which OT had been written. Modern Hebrew is closer to Biblical Hebrew (8th C-1st C BC) than modern English is to, say, Shakespeare’s English of 1600s.
In the meantime, works of prose, poetry,…tons of them have been written in Hebrew: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrew_literature
Who the Hell thinks that a Shlomo Sand is of any importance, authority or relevance?
Claiming that Israel is annexing Judea and Samaria is equivalent to claiming that Putin is annexing Moscow. You cannot annex what is already yours.
International law divided the Palestinian Mandate in the 1920’s:
~ 1/4 Jewish Palestine (a.k.a Israel)
~ 3/4 Muslim Palestine (a.k.a. Jordan or TransJordan)
The UN chose to blatantly violate international law in their 1940’s plan. Fortunately, the UN’s illegal activity is failing. Jewish Palestine is claiming the land guaranteed to them under international law.
The side that only received 1/4 of the land is not able to concede large quantities of land. However, in the interest of peace, some Islamic enclaves may continue to exist in isolation. Trying to set-up enclaves as an independent nation presents all sorts of problems. Allowing Muslims living on the Jewish Palestine side of the line to have a one-state confederation with Muslim Palestine is a much more practical solution.
PEACE
His book was praised by Eric Hobsbawm, by Tony Judt, among others. I think that the university in Tel Aviv thought that he was good enough to offer him a position as a professor. Besides, if you had taken the trouble to read his books, you would see that they are of a very high quality and compeling.
You haven’t answered yet about your Hebrew, how have you learned it, what do you read?
I didn’t say there was an “Arab Nation”. There is the nation of Greater Syria, more ancient, but also contemporary with Sumer and Egypt. Greater Syria’s capital is Damascus, which by 2500BC was already ancient. The muzzie cult didn’t arrive there til around 700AD. The territory of Syria encompasses Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Jordan, State of Palestine, and the zionist entity. Archeologists, up to the 1980’s, considered Eridu, in Sumer(Mesopotamia), to be the most ancient site, at 6500BC. In 2010, a site in Syria was dated to 8000BC(pottery and other sedentary civilization artifacts). I have noticed zionists make the most absurd contortions in their attempts to deny Syria ever existed. Your comment, Bardon Kalian, is a typical example. Care to engage me in a discussion of the League Of Nations Mandate of Syria? Probably not.
Your map is garbage. There was only the Mandate Of Syria, which was to attain independence with its borders intact. The Mandate of Mesopotamia attained independence with its borders intact as Iraq. The Mandate Of Syria was illegally severed into four sub-mandates: Lebanon, Syria, TransJordan, Palestine. What your garbage map is doing is conflating the first illegal act of severing the Mandate Of Syria into a French zone of control and an English zone of control with a non existent entity your garbage map calls “Mandate Of Palestine”. The League Of Nations never created any entity called “Mandate Of Palestine. The League ONLY authorized the Mandate Of Syria.
Here, I’m donating a few question marks in case you used all of yours:
?????????????????????
That the Children of the Holocaust, born into Israel, have now become the “Holocaust-ers of Palestine”?
alexander,
It is said “that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
That is certainly true when it involves the Euro Jews. After WWII the world had empathy for the Euro Jews. It voted to give the Euro Jew refugees a part of Palestine. Clearly that kindness has been abused. Not by the ME Jews but by the Euro Jews.
The Euro Jews have proven themselves unworthy of humanity’s kindness.
Maybe current Israel should be undone? Maybe the 1967 borders should stand as the final extent of Israel.
Think Peace — Do No harm — Art
I do understand that uneducated morons are cheaper, but I still believe that the US and Israel should hire more educated trolls. After all, American taxpayers money is spent on both.
In an unlikely case that you are literate, you can read this story even in Wiki (which is not often a source of reliable info):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrew_language
The CIA has it’s hands in everything across the globe.
December 4, 2018 Restoring the Role of the Nation-State in the Liberal International Order Remarks by Michael R. Pompeo Secretary of State German Marshall Fund Brussels, Belgium
SECRETARY POMPEO: Thank you, Ian, for the kind introduction. Good morning to all of you; thank you for joining me here today. It’s wonderful to be in this beautiful place, to get a chance to make a set of remarks about the very work that you do, the issues that confront the Marshall Fund and confront our region as well.
https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2018/12/287770.htm
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of guys.
Biological weapons, the ‘poor man’s nukes’. Simple, easily transported.
Pay back will be a bitch.
Israel will reap what it has sown. Most unfortunate, but it’s not if, it’s when.
Claiming that Israel is annexing Judea and Samaria is equivalent to claiming that Putin is annexing Moscow. You cannot annex what is already yours.
That claim is an insult to human collective thinking about right and wrong. An old testament claim means nothing to today’s reality and fairness. The claim of a tribal god has zero weight in the eyes of humanity.
Israel must return to 1967 borders authorized by humanity in the UN.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
What do you think you’re writing about? There were no Arabs in what is now Syria, Iraq etc., just various Semitic (and non- Semitic) peoples. Contemporary Arabs who live in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan….. have nothing in common with these pre-Islamic & pre-Arabic societies & cultures.
Ancestry is not identity, and blacks who speak English are not “English” in an meaningful sense, nor are French Normans, super-French, “actually” Danish or Norwegians although they may be close to them via gene testing.
National identity is common destiny. It is a continuity of historical-cultural being, not of genetic markers. And this is what current inhabitants of Syria, Palestine (a Roman term), Lebanon…lack with anything & anyone pre-Arabic.
Do you say that Confucius’ “Analects” were not written in Chinese language, or that Lady Murasaki’s “The Tale of Genji” was not written in Japanese (it needs a competent translation to be understandable to a modern Japanese reader)?
Gezz, they make them stupider by a week…
ahh… someone has taken the time to study and understand.
Amen. Meir Kahane was right. Sucks to be the losers in war.
Screw the UN, one of the most corrupt organizations on the planet. The 1967 borders are never going to be in play. Get over it. Sucks to be the losers in war
UGlad you raised that point, but go you one better:
In **1937** David ben Gurion, then head of the Jewish agency, wrote to his son, Amos, concerning proposals to partition Palestine. He wrote:
“What we have is much less than we merit and desire . . .
What we want and what we deserve . . . is that the whole and unified land be Jewish.”
—–
**1937** was over a year before Kristallnacht, claimed by holocausters to be the opening act in “the crooked road to Auschwitz.”
Zionism facilitated WWII in order to achieve zionist goals.
Pay attention to the Gates – Lawson videos!
Americanfreepress.net
Criminal State
The 1967 borders are never going to be in play. Get over it. Sucks to be the losers in war
Are you sure the war is over?
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Glancing at your map of the Levant, looks like the jew boys got all the beachfront…….kind of like south Florida.
That will be marked as the beginning of Arab Israel. Demographics will demand it, and the apartheid will eventually be eliminated
The Palestinians of the occupied territories have to go, not those of Israel proper. Egypt is out of the question as a place to send them, because conquering and dividing Egypt would be necessary and Egypt is just is too big for Israel. The West Bank Palestinians would be sent to Jordan, which Zionists regard as the already existing Palestinian state West Bank Palestinians . It would be necessary to format a civil war in Jordan first and theme provoke the Palestinians to revolt. There was a chance to do that with ISIS but the Israelis were not interested, and America built the hashemite Kingdom a billion dollar wall to keep them out. Simply expelling the Palestinians of the occupied territories out of the blue is a non-starter, there would need to be a general war as cover.
The old ‘ancient people” thing again…lol
Everyone alive today is from ancient people dummy.
For the benefit of readers….
To quote the renowned historian/anthropologist and “Holy Land” specialist, Professor Ilene Beatty:
“When we speak of ‘Palestinians’ or of the ‘Arab population [of Palestine]‘, we must bear in mind their Canaanite origin. This is important because their legal right to the country stems…from the fact that the Canaanites were first, which gives them priority; their descendants have continued to live there, which gives them continuity; and (except for the 800,000 dispossessed refugees [of 1948 along with the further hundreds of thousands expelled before and after the war Israel launched on 5 June 1967]) they are still living there, which gives them present possession. Thus we see that on purely statistical grounds they have a proven legal right to their own land.” (“Arab and Jew in the Land of Canaan,” 1957)
In short, today’s Palestinians and their ancestors have been living continuously between the River and the Sea for about 9,000 years.
Two outcomes to consider.
1) Unless Israel expels all Palestines in their planned Greater Israel Muslim demographics will eventually out number the Jews causing political change or a civil war type revolt.
2) Israel is not ever going to be content regardless of its gains …period. Iraq, Syria, Iran are just current enemies…greed and hubris drives them …….when Saudi outlives its usefulness to them then it will be Saudi, or Turkey or Egypt , or Jordon or Lebanon. Israel will always want/need their water or oil or gas and whatever other resources can be plundered from other countries.
One of those two is what will destroy them…if nothing else does it sooner.
And the biggest losers will be the rest of the Muslim arab countries surrounding Israel. The GReater israel pporject at its minimal expression calls for quasi annexation of Lebanon/Jordan/Syria etc. Gainning Gaza,a dn the West Bank will allow a stronger (nuclear) Israel with USA Backing to be even more aggressive towards Lebanon, Jordan, Iran, Irak, etc. Many muslim countries either afraid to confront or directly resist israel will find themselves sooner/later the target of israeli expansionist policies, aiming to dislodge any real potential resitance inteh region for the control of the ereas resorurces (oil) the key to Israeli alliance with the Western powers (USA,FRance,UK, Japan, China,Russia). Isaraelis can not predict, quantify the level, amount, of any muslims resitance in the light of teh systematic destruction of its religious foundations. Will the arab populations (muslims,christians) sit idly while Israel becomes a jewish apartheid theocracy devoid of any mosques, churches, deprived of their temples, sites of wordships !!! IT seems that th eonly possible alternative will be a popular, grassroots uprising of the peoples muslim,christian revolution that may even end up sweeping away the present ruling families, clans, ..a whirlpool of ALL ANTI Israel peoples, products, culture, massive anti israel boycotts all over the world..teh key word will be LABOR strikes the new objective of the worlds proletariat to end ZIONISM .
Actually the world has been swindled by the Euro Jew narrative, starting before WWI. The narrative surrounding the “empathy” has less forensic evidence for its occurrence, than there is for the existence of Bigfoot.
The General Assembly did, but the vote was not ratified by the Security Council. Upon hearing of the vote, that gentle peace loving soul Menachim Begin said: “The Partition of Palestine is illegal. It will never be recognized…”
Here is an old article outlining the myth of the vote.
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2010/10/26/the-myth-of-the-u-n-creation-of-israel/
There will be no peace in the world, until the psychopathic Zionists, which includes the “Christian” Zionists, Creepy Joe Biden, and 95 % of the 2 branches of government, are quarantined from the rest of us. Antarctica might do, as long as a large international naval presence, prepared to shoot to kill any escapees, is deployed to maintain the quarantine. Supplies could be airdropped weekly.
Yes, and it’s that way because the (((US))) wanted it that way.
Ah, there’s that “entitlement” mentality at work.
News flash: the world does not give a rat’s arse what you* “want.”
And because you “want” it does not mean you “deserve” it.
In fact the word “deserve” means almost zero, zilch, nada.
Most people have this figured out by age 14 or so…
* “you” meaning any human being on this planet
If the Jews want to create an “Arab free” “State of Israel,” which it appears they do, they will sooner or later have no choice but to commit mass murder. Being nasty (really nasty) to the Arabs in hopes they will leave voluntarily hasn’t worked yet, and likely will never work.
The only challenge for the Jews will be how to get away with it.
No doubt some of their best minds are working on the problem, and have been for quite some time.
A “mysterious new disease” which kills Arabs but leaves Jews alone might be one possibility.
In that case, the Jews could make a big show of trying to “help” their Arab “cousins,” knowing full well the likely outcome. If you can’t be a “victim,” at least be a “hero.”
JMO
It is amazing just how much of the Israel /Palestine conflict is a war of demographics….and has been …..since its inception.
Israel does not need to expel “all” the Palestinians from “Judea and Samaria”…. it can kill them too…it can kill quite a lot, in fact.
The idea of killing a Palestinian as opposed to driving him/her out, may be gaining favor in many Israeli circles, as it reduces their future “right of return” to zero.
I cannot say what is being planned in the bowels of the Knesset, but I imagine whatever it is, it is not very pretty.
Furthermore, nearly everyone in the know, understands that it is Iran who stands as the last champion of the beleaguered Palestinians, ….the last nation actually willing to fight ….on their behalf.
All the others…., Iraq, Lebanon, Libya and Syria have been decimated (one way or the other) by US /Israeli forces ….over the past 18 years.
We are coming up to the final chapters in all this..with the big war on Iran, perhaps only days away.
I wonder if Iran,….half in ruins from the tactical nukes unleashed upon it from our Neocon overlords,…will secretly borrow a nuke from Pakistan (or whomever)…and send it right into downtown Tel Aviv.?
Decimating all of Israel with one big …..Kaboom !
One never really knows how all this stuff may turn out,….. in the end.
As Trump has shown in his resistance to his rabid Neocon/Christian Zionist/Chicken Hawk advisors in attacking Iran he will just let that ‘Deal of the Century’ be dismantled by the world community if and when it is ever unveiled. A crock is a crock and Trump intuitively knows that.
Truth about the Jews, Truth about Israel… is, to Jews… Anti-Semitism.
Jesus told the Truth about Jews, to their face. They hate Him the most.
Hitler told the Truth about Jews, in public. They hate him second most.
Mandate Of Syria. Come on, Bardon Kaldian, its just three words, can’t you bring yourself to write the three little words Mandate Of Syria? You will feel better after, twisting yourself in absurd contortions must be painful. Give it a try, Bardon Kaldian, write: “Mandate Of Syria”; then we can have that discussion of The League Of Nations Mandate Of Syria, and how it was illegally severed into four chunks.
However, this cannot be done 50-100 at a time.
Time to order up some Zyklon B, and fire up the ovens.
Calling Topf & Co, if they are still in business…
On the bright side:
We may get some reliable data on the actual capacity of coal fired Krema.
We cannot do the experiments ourselves, of course.
But we will be happy to glean from the results.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_human_experimentation#Freezing_experiments
Knows that?
Is that, is more like it.
Where’s your f*cking wall, Donnie boy?
It’s all bullshit, unless it happens.
So far, it has not happened.
Wonder why?
Of course, we all are descendants of “ancient people” but with that term we mean a group that remembers its ancient roots and possesses living cultural traditions stretching back far into antiquity. In that sense Jews are indeed an “ancient people”. Indians and Chinese are other examples of “ancient peoples”.
I haven’t read the book; only became aware of it with your comment. But is this review at Amazon more or less accurate, having read the book?
Major Premise Unsupported & Hard To Swallow
April 26, 2019
The Canaanites were partly exterminated by the invading Israelites and partly absorbed. No specific “Canaanite people” remained after the establishment of the Israelites in the country. If there are people with “Canaanite blood” then that would be the Jews. The Palestinians are people descendant from the Arab invadors in the 7th century AD and from various immigrants afterwards (some quite recent). A definite “Palestinian” identity was only created recently for political reasons. Before that the “Palestinians” considered themselves as simply “local Arabs” of Bilad al-Sham, the regio comprising present day Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel. Ironically, before the establishment of the state of Israel, the Jewish settlers of Palestine called themselves “Palestinians”. Whether we like it or not, whether we sympathise with the Palestinians and loathe their treatment by the Israelis, fact remains that the Jews have more ancient claims on the land than the people that recently decided to call themselves “Palestinians”.
Good word “quarantined”.
The ME Jews continuously lived in Muslim countries for 1,000 years. How did that happen?
It worked because Jews were quarantined away from governance and law. Muslims wisely never let Jews get inside of government. Giving Jews power within government is always deadly for a culture.
Look at all the Western democracies. Ever more freedoms are being curtailed by the Jews. Their governments cannot stop giving Israel favors.
Jews cannot be trusted to be good citizens of democracies. They must be quarantined. (no voting – no contact within government)
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
Uti Possidetis ended with the establishment of The United Nations, the zionists walked into a trap.
Yes , Jews are a still today a primitive cult like tribe as they were in ancient times…..never having evolved beyond that.
Not exactly anything to admire or brag about.
renfro,
Exactly – they lack genetic empathy and cultural honesty – they have many many world class nasty a$$s among them.
Do No Harm — Art
You are so ignorant and jewishly brainwashed it is painful to see. I don’t like wasting my time on Jews who Never Learn but I will reply this time so readers here can see the real and accurate history of Palestine.
This is the history agreed on by all the world’s most respected historians.
The time line of Arabia in Thompson’s book is below. It is the factual historical account acknowledged by all historians world wide. None of these dates or events or groups are disputed by any serious historian…..except of course by the Jewish myth makers, which I am guessing is where you get your mythical history from.
# Jerusalem was not founded by Jews, i.e. adherents of the Jewish religion. It was founded between 3000 BCE and 2600 BCE by a West Semitic people or possibly the Canaanites, the common ancestors of Palestinians, Lebanese, many Syrians and Jordanians, and many Jews. But when it was founded Jews did not exist.
# Jerusalem was founded in honor of the ancient god Shalem. It does not mean City of Peace but rather ‘built-up place of Shalem.”
# The “Jewish people” were not building Jerusalem 3000 years ago, i.e. 1000 BCE. First of all, it is not clear when exactly Judaism as a religion centered on the worship of the one God took firm form. It appears to have been a late development since no evidence of worship of anything but ordinary Canaanite deities has been found in archeological sites through 1000 BCE. There was no invasion of geographical Palestine from Egypt by former slaves in the 1200s BCE. The pyramids had been built much earlier and had not used slave labor. The chronicle of the events of the reign of Ramses II on the wall in Luxor does not know about any major slave revolts or flights by same into the Sinai peninsula. Egyptian sources never heard of Moses or the 10 plagues & etc. Jews and Judaism emerged from a certain social class of Canaanites over a period of centuries inside Palestine.
# Jerusalem not only was not being built by the likely then non-existent “Jewish people” in 1000 BCE, but Jerusalem probably was not even inhabited at that point in history. Jerusalem appears to have been abandoned between 1000 BCE and 900 BCE, the traditional dates for the united kingdom under David and Solomon. So Jerusalem was not ‘the city of David,’ since there was no city when he is said to have lived. No sign of magnificent palaces or great states has been found in the archeology of this period, and the Assyrian tablets, which recorded even minor events throughout the Middle East, such as the actions of Arab queens, don’t know about any great kingdom of David and Solomon in geographical Palestine.
# Since archeology does not show the existence of a Jewish kingdom or kingdoms in the so-called First Temple Period, it is not clear when exactly the Jewish people would have ruled Jerusalem except for the Hasmonean Kingdom.
#The Assyrians conquered Jerusalem in 722.
#The Babylonians took it in 597 and ruled it until they were themselves conquered in 539 BCE by the Achaemenids of ancient Iran, who ruled Jerusalem until Alexander the Great took the Levant in the 330s BCE.
#Alexander’s descendants, the Ptolemies ruled Jerusalem until 198 when Alexander’s other descendants, the Seleucids, took the city.
#With the Maccabean Revolt in 168 BCE, the Jewish Hasmonean kingdom did rule Jerusalem until 37 BCE, though Antigonus II Mattathias, the last Hasmonean, only took over Jerusalem with the help of the Parthian dynasty in 40 BCE.
#Herod ruled 37 BCE until the Romans conquered what they called Palestine in 6 CE (CE= ‘Common Era’ or what Christians call AD).
#The Romans and then the Eastern Roman Empire of Byzantium ruled Jerusalem from 6 CE until 614 CE when the Iranian Sasanian Empire Conquered it, ruling until 629 CE when the Byzantines took it back.
#The Muslims conquered Jerusalem in 638 and ruled it until 1099 when the Crusaders conquered it.
#The Crusaders killed or expelled Jews and Muslims from the city.
#The Muslims under Saladin took it back in 1187 CE and allowed Jews to return, and Muslims ruled it until the end of World War I, or altogether for about 1192 years.
#Adherents of Judaism did not found Jerusalem. It existed for perhaps 2700 years before anything we might recognize as Judaism arose. Jewish rule may have been no longer than 170 years or so, i.e., the kingdom of the Hasmoneans.
# Therefore if historical building of Jerusalem and historical connection with Jerusalem establishes sovereignty over it as Netanyahu claims, here are the groups that have the greatest claim to the city:
A. The Muslims, who ruled it and built it over 1191 years.
B. The Egyptians, who ruled it as a vassal state for several hundred years in the second millennium BCE.
C. The Italians, who ruled it about 444 years until the fall of the Roman Empire in 450 CE.
D. The Iranians, who ruled it for 205 years under the Achaemenids, for three years under the Parthians (insofar as the last Hasmonean was actually their vassal), and for 15 years under the Sasanids.
E. The Greeks, who ruled it for over 160 years if we count the Ptolemys and Seleucids as Greek. If we count them as Egyptians and Syrians, that would increase the Egyptian claim and introduce a Syrian one.
F. The successor states to the Byzantines, which could be either Greece or Turkey, who ruled it 188 years, though if we consider the heir to be Greece and add in the time the Hellenistic Greek dynasties ruled it, that would give Greece nearly 350 years as ruler of Jerusalem.
G. There is an Iraqi claim to Jerusalem based on the Assyrian and Babylonian conquests, as well as perhaps the rule of the Ayyubids (Saladin’s dynasty), who were Kurds from Iraq.
Source, Thomas Thompson History of Arabia
As oppose to the lackadaisical I-gotta-get-laid-now dictatorship-mentality of Africans like Idi Amin or friends-of-Frank Sinatra gangster politics of the Mediterraneans?
Or the sliminess and callous indifference of the Hindu caste system?
Personally, a bunch of WASP elite from Hanover are the lesser of these evils in my opinion.
ART
No disagreements, but if you think your anonymity and relative poverty compared to Jews on the Beltway is bad then try being a Filipino in a country where Chinese ethnic syndicates control the economy and in the bargain pump crystal meth over from China or try being a low-caste Indian.
Believe me, these market-dominant minorities make Jews seem positively benign.
Most white Americans don’t know this because they have never lived or worked outside the US under a different ruling elite system.
“International Law”
Give us a break! There is no such a thing. The Jews of England gave loans and money to the Churchills (father and son) and prime minister Balfour to get their blessed “Declaration”. As though it was for the British to give away Palestine. Let them give back Northern Ireland if they are so very generous.
“It was one of his friends in the money world, Lord Rothschild, who in 1891 eventually found a solution that was socially acceptable to a duke’s younger son.”
https://winstonchurchill.org/publications/finest-hour/finest-hour-170/churchill-world-lord-randolph-churchill/
Despite all of that, Spencer Churchill died in debt to the tune of £5m in today’s money. Guess who were his creditors?
The Jews in Israel have been betrayed by their leaders. As soon as there is a serious war to kick them out, their entire middle class will flee elsewhere on their 2nd and 3rd passports. They know very well that they are on borrowed time. They know that they are squatters in an ancient land and surrounded by peoples who hate them – and for good reason.
As soon as they lose a few soldiers, they squeal. They just don’t have it in them. It is OK to shoot at 500m unarmed Palestinian protesters but that is just about it. It is OK to get the USA to fight their wars. But the USA is getting tired of that.
If the USA takes on Iran, they will lose half a million soldiers. Sure, they will kill tens of millions of Iranians, but plenty more will survive. The whole world’s financial system would be exposed for what it is – a scam.
You may be onto something. “Project Agile”, work on race-specific chem/bio weapons, was officially cancelled in the US in 1975 (yeah, right) but continued in Israel and (heh) South Africa.
To my knowledge (sources are, erm, thin) they were not amused at finding they are genetically too similar to Palestinians; but all of this is dated, so who knows?
The worst thing is that it is creeping annexation, a little bit at a time, annexing a little part when ethnic cleansing is total or near total in that little part.
If they would immediately annex the whole it might be a good thing.
It’s time for the UN to resolve that the whole of the West Bank is de-facto annexed, and so de-juris annexed, and further resolve that all the Palestinian Arabs, therefore, are full Israeli citizens. Same for Gaza Strip.
That is the reality today. They are all Israeli citizens but a corrupt legal system pretends they are not, and so are not allowed to vote at Knesset elections. The only democracy in the Middle East.
Is logic alien to the likes of you? I don’t care for technicalities. All I am saying is: 1) Jews are a nation, and as a separate people they have existed for many centuries, 2) there is no Arab nation, anywhere. There is no Egyptian, Syrian, Iraqi, Jordanian, Saudi, Tunisian, Moroccan…people. These are just historical boundaries of ancient empires & (relatively) modern colonialism.
Arabs are a term covering various groups, mostly tribal (primary loyalty), then religious-sectarian & then nostalgia for a great imperial Arabic past. There is, simply, not a single one Arab people or nation, and that includes “Palestinians”.
Does ‘Saxon’ ( in WA*S*P) signify Germanic / continental Europeans?
If so, then Saker’s Anglo-Zionist seems more precise.
Without a doubt Anglos exhibit all the relentless, amoral predatory traits of xionism: the British were Judaized centuries ago.
Russia seems to be trying to cast off Judaization and revitalize authentic Russian cultural awareness.
Does such a thing as pre-Judaized or non-Judaized Anglo – British culture exist? What does it look like?
I am not sure if a massive wholesale extermination of the remaining Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza will occur until the Iran War is underway.
I would say the Iran War, happening first , is the key ingredient.
King Bibi will then declare every Palestinian alive as a proxy fighter for the “Evil Ayatollah” …. and “off with the gloves “.
BARDON
Have they? The Ashkenazi Jews for example are a result of intermarriage between Jewish traders in Rome and local Roman women. Modern-day Jewish DNA is apparently 50% Italian or some such thing. Ashkenazi could as well call Italy their homeland and they would be half right.
Arabs emerged from Yemen and migrated North as far as Bahrain and Palestine. Egyptians Afro-Asian Berbers and blacks in the South.
One could extend the word Arab as a linguistic classification all the way to Morocco but these people are not the same as Gulf Arabs.
I purchased the book Blood In The Water by Joan Mellen at Barnes and Nobel for 27 dollars a week ago and finished reading it yesterday and can tell you this is the truth and nothing but the truth about the Israeli and zio/US government plan to sink the ship with all hands and blame it on Egypt and have the zio/US bomb Cairo bringing the US to war against Egypt and the US planes were in the air and headed to Cairo when the crew of the USS Liberty got out a SOS and then the attack on Cairo was called off as the cat was out of the bag.
Joan Mellen is a professor emeritas at Temple University and has written 24 books and was four years in writing this book which is documented front to back and has some 48 pages of footnotes and just came out in December of 2018 and I became aware of it on the site Trunews.com and this book will shock and enrage and sadden any America about the way the zionists in the zio/US government control America and this was further proven by the Israeli and zio/US attack on the WTC on 911.
This book 446 pages long and every page is a new and tragic revelation in the extent to which the zionists control our government and America.
Most of what you say I already know and acknowledge, though some points are still under debate. But have you now proved that the Palestinians have a more ancient claim to the land than the Jews? Because that was the debate. Where in your historical resume is mention of a Palestinian state? The big united kingdom of David and Solomon may be a myth (or – more probably – an exaggeration of a far smaller tribal statelet), but there are extra-Biblical records and archeological finds that prove the existence of an Israelite state in Palestine in the 9th and 8th century BC. There is the Black Obelisk of Shalmaneser III featuring the Israelite king Jehu paying respect to the Asyyrian king (841 BC). See : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Obelisk_of_Shalmaneser_III . King Jehu is mentioned in the OT Kings 9 :10. Then there is the inscription in the Siloam tunnel of king Hezekiah of the 8th century BC, also mentioned in the OT in 2 Kings 20:20. See : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siloam_inscription. These kings suppose at least 2 centuries of previous Israelite existence in Palestine to consolidate into a kingdom. Where were those famous “Palestinians” at that time ? The Israelite kingdom was a weak ministate in the Middle East, small wonder it was incorporated in various imperia most of the time. But its population kept its identity and traditions intact (as Jews still do to this day). To deny the Jews historical existence as a people because their kingdom was ruled by other imperia for a long time, is as “justified” as denying the Greeks existence as a people because their country has been ruled for such a long time by Romans and Turks.
Whether you like it or not, Jews exist as an ancient historical people and they do have valid historical claims on Eretz Israel. What to do with the “Palestinians” who settled in the land after the Arab conquest in the 7th century AD is another question.
You have ignored the books by Shlomo Sand without any reason, only because they don’t fit your preconceived ideas (or ideology). They give good reasons to question everything you say here (I thought of giving you a long answer, but wont do it noe). The book mentioned by renfro (thanks! for the hint), which seems to be very interesting will, also be ignored by you. From a book description of one of his books,” The Mythic Past: Biblical Archaeology And The Myth Of Israel”:
About the author: “Thomas L. Thompson is one of the leading biblical archaeologists in the world. He was awarded a National Endowment fellowship, has taught at Lawrence and Marquette Universities in Wisconsin, and currently teaches at the University of Copenhagen, which has one of the most prestigious Biblical Studies programs in the world. His book, The Early History of the Israelite People, a famously controversial book at the time, is now a standard text in the field. He lives in Denmark.”
It doesn’t matter how much of ancient history is mythical or real. The Palestinians are the original people from Palestine, whether they felt like a people or not, whether they built Jerusalem or not. Ben-Gurion knew that the Palestinians are the descendants of the old Hebrews. They are not Arabs at all, as Shlomo Sand explains. Jews were never expelled from Palestine, they remained there and they are the Palestinians. This makes your long post superflous.
In any case, even if they had come to Palestine only 1200 years ago, they would still be the full owners of their lands and properties based on “historical rights”. Try to think what would happen if you deny the Palestinians the right to Palestine only because they supposedly weren’t in the region 2000 or 3000 years ago, but only since 1200 years.
Heh, heh.
Now you are getting the picture.
In full:
Persians, as well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persian_Empire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Achaemenid_Empire
Mandate Of Syria. C’mon Bardon Kaldian, can’t bring youself to write three little words? “Mandate Of Syria” for a zionist appears to have the effect of Crosses, Garlic,(and Silver Bullets!) on a Vampyre.
Yeah, and the Jews’ “Holy Wall” is likely a retaining wall for a Roman fortress:
http://www.centuryone.com/Jerusalem/temple.html
The Jewish temple was elsewhere:
https://www.wrmea.org/011-august/misunderstandings-about-jerusalem-s-temple-mount.html
Oh geez, Alexander, that sounds too true. Sick.
The annexation is the culmination of a 160 year old project.
A film adaption of Disraeli’s book Daniel Deronda is on Amazon Prime. It’s about an assimilated engkish Jew who thinks Judaism is just another religion Till he meets some early Russian shetl immigrants to England and discovers Judaism is more than just another religion. Historical fiction about very early 185os romantic movement Zionism.
Next year in Jerusalem , next century the world.
A little OT, and a couple months old, this is information packed exposé of “Integrity Initiative” and other “information management” attacks on the public.
SPYGATE – British Coup against Trump – New Intelligence
Thanks I’ll buy it. How about every one of us buys 2 copies and sends them to the Congress critters on the defense and foreign affairs committees and generals and colonels in our militaries Mid East Command? I’m sure they can be found in the pentagon website.
“…They (the Palestinians) are not Arabs at all, as Shlomo Sand explains…”
Originally only the inhabitants of the Arabian peninsula were Arabs, but with the spread of the Arab empire, the Arab language and Islam, most inhabitants of the Middle East and North Africa became arabized. They identify as Arabs and are accepted as such. The Palestinians identify as Arabs, not as “Jews”, no matter what Mr. Shlomo Sand may claim. It is possible that some Palestinians have some “Jewish blood”, but that is not the only ingredient of their ethnic mix. Except Jews, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Crusaders, and Turks settled in Palestine. The Crusaders brought some “Fankish blood” into the local population, should they now be considerded as “Franks” with a claim on French citizenship ? I do not say that the Jews had the right to dispossess the Palestinians. I only say that the Jews have the most ancient claims on the land.
Yep.
Later migrants to Palestine from Europe and the Americas who come frantically waving a so-called “Holy Book” and claiming “land title from God” are a sick joke.
Don’t know about you, tovarisch, but if some clown shows up on my doorstep waving a “Holy Book” and claiming I do not have good title to my property because, allegedly, some members of the tribe to which he belongs lived in the area a couple thousand years ago, I will tell him to stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.
I would consider that to be a normal human response.
But of course, (at least some of) the Jews do not consider anyone except members of their own tribe to be fully human, so why would they expect us to have “human” emotions?
Refuge from Hitler, etc. etc. are an entirely separate topic.
I remember reading an article in an Egyptian periodical (in English) many years ago which was an interview with the founder of Hamas. He was confined to a wheelchair as the result of a sporting accident. Evidently a promising football player in his youth, he fell on his head and was paralyzed.
He stated the following (paraphrased):
If the Jews want to come here and live in peace with us, we will welcome them as neighbors.
If they want to take over the place, that will be a different story.
The Jews dropped a bomb (from an airplane) on his house, killing him.
Agree, however they can not handle the truth nor do they want to hear it as they fear losing their AIPAC money supply, it is too bad, but they ie congress are all owned by Israel and AIPAC.
Would also recommend the book What I Saw That Day by USS Liberty survivor Philip Tourney , I read it years ago and it gives a first hand account of the Israeli attack which went on for almost 2 hours killing 34 Americans and wounding 174 out of a crew of 294 and the attack was only broken when a Russian destroyer came upon the scene.
This book can be had on Barnes and Noble or amazon.
I’ve posted this before on this and other sites.
Here is the story of just one Palestinian Arab Greek Orthodox family who lived in Jerusalem.
The family’s real estate titles went back 4 hundred years under the well organized Turkish administration records departments . The family’s birth marriage and death records were recorded in the Greek Orthodox churches for centuries.
Father went to work for the water dept of Jerusalem city in the last days of the Turkish administration. English occupiers kept him on. He got some promotions had a well paid secure civil service job.
Mother’s dowry was a couple small farms. Tenants paid rent and part of farm produce. Family owned a 10 room house. Family had 8 children, mostly boys.
Then WW2 ended. Zionist terrorism began. One son was killed in a Zionist terrorist bombing of a busy intersection. Father fired from his job, replaced by a Jew immigrant, Pensions confiscated by Jews. Farms confiscated by Jews. Tenants homeless refugees, no more rents for owners.
One day in 1948, when the youngest was 4, oldest in the teens, a crew of well armed fascist stormtrooper Jews came to the 10 room house that had been private property of the family for centuries.
The family was given exactly 1 hour to get out with just the belongings they could carry, not even a wheelbarrow was allowed, just what they could carry. Youngest son was of course traumatized by the shouting shoving bullies bursting into his home. All his life he regretted leaving his favorite toy, a rocking horse. It wasn’t a horse on rockers a tiger on rockers.
Family sought refuge in a pilgrims hostel run by the Greek Orthodox Church. Eventually through the Greek Orthodox Church they immigrated to America where they ended up in Pasadena Ca.
Sons attended finished high school found jobs and Pasadena community college . Every American college had many Marxist & Zionist Jewish professors at the time. Youngest son was enraged by a Zionist professor rejoicing over the dispossession of his family and his people.
Then an opportunist politician with serious plans to become President made a speech promising that if he became president he would send even more money and arms to the Jews to slaughter and seize the property of Palestinians until they were completely eraducated.
The politician was Robert Kennedy the boy whose family home was stolen by Zionist fascist storm troopers was named Sirhan Sirhan.
Sirhan had the only reasonable motive; eliminate just one of the thousands of politicians who give everything to Israel and nothing to Americans.
Kennedy you remember was pro affirmative action, pro massive foreign aid to every filth world country in the world, but no American tax money for Americans, pro school integration and even bussing of the savages to White schools 40 miles away, massive expansion of the welfare state, and just another anti White politician like his brother Ted and Lyndon Johnson.
That’s the story of what happened to just one prosperous , property owning Arab family who had lived in Palestine for centuries as real estate and church records proved.
The fact that the Sirhan’s are Christian, rather than Muslim makes it very, very probable that they are descended from Jews who converted to Christianity 2,000 years ago.
That’s the story of just one Palestinian family. Palestine is a variation of the word Phoenician and Philistine who were in the area many centuries before the bandit clan led by David defeated the Philistine Goliath.
According to your own massive fraud Bible, the Philistines from whom the Palestinians directly descend were there long before the bandit clan arrived.
Obviously you’ve never read your own bible.
Here’s the timeline written in your own bible that proves the Jewish claim on Palestine Canaan Philistinia Phoenicia is a total fraud. According to your own bible the Jews only ruled the land for about 200 years. Can’t be bothered to check the exact dates recorded by Assyrians Babylonians Greeks etc. dates are approximate except the Jewish dates which are as much as mythology as Juno and Jupiter ruling Mount Olympus.
900 BC rag tag nomad bandits start attacking and raiding Canaan. At some point led by mythological hero David, a rising clan of bandits, known by their Aramic name Haburu conquered a tiny area. Haburu means wandering bandits by the way
1000 BC Solomon Saul ruled a tiny Kingdom according to the Jewish Bible
826 BC less than 200 years later, Assyrians conquered and ruled.
600 something BC Babylonia conquered the Syrian province.
325BC Greece conquered the area.
50BC Rome conquered the area.
325 AD Roman Empire divided itself into 2 sections, east and west. Western section kept the name Rome. Eastern section took the name Byzantine after its chief city Byzantium. Palestine was included in the eastern section and became part of the Byzantine Empire.
640 something AD area conquered by southern Arab Muslim army.
1100 something AD area conquered by Seljuk Turk army. Area became a totally insignificant part of the Turkish Empire.
1917 AD WW2 ends negotiations begin about sharing Turkish colonies by European victors.
1921 1923 AD last Turkish administrators leave area and British administrators take over.
Go by your own collection of myths and fairy tales. Mythological founding figure Abraham lived in UR. The bandit tribe wandered around for a while before conquering Canaan/Phoenicia/Philistinia and controlling it for less than 20o years.
Phoenicians/ Cannanits/ Philistines lived there for thousands of years before the very short rule by Jews known as bandits by the neighbors.
Read your own bible. 175 years 2,800 years ago is not a valid claim, especially as no other countries such as Egyptians, Mesopotamians, Assyrians, Babylonians and the rest have any records whatsoever of David Solomon and jews.
After 1948 Jew storm troopers did show up in people’s door steps bashed in the door and ordered the owners out. They were given one hour to get out with only the belonging they could carry.
And guess who got the furniture tools machinery and farm equipment factory business store if any?
The European invading Jews.
The Jewish communist Russians who took over Eastern Europe after WW2 followed the same procedure. Take over private property, both real and chattel by force violence and murder.
One other thing, here in Montana there is a state wide talk show in the morning and is hosted by an army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, and I used to call in once in awhile and tried to tell him about what was going on in the world ie the wars for zionists etc., and he said I was a conspiracy theorist etc., and so the last time I called in he cut me off the air, so I don’t call in anymore however I do email him and he never replies, but I emailed him about the book Blood In The Water, for what good it might do.
His attitude just goes to show how Israel and the zio/US gov has brainwashed our military , I did tell him he did not fight for America he fought for Israel and the globalists, and of course got no answer.
The Philistines were the “People from the Sea”, a kind of East Mediterranean “Vikings” who attacked and invaded the coasts of the Eastern Mediterranean ca. 1250 BC. The Egyptians defeated them. There are reliefs showing the Pharao waging battle against them. In Egyptian they were called “Peleset”. In Palestine they succeeded to settle in Gaza and environments. They were the proverbial enemies of the Israelites, who invaded the country at about the same time. Whether the Israelites deserved to be called a “bandit clan” more than the ferocious Philistines I don’t know. Anyway, eventually the Philistines were defeated by the Israelites and some of them undoubtedly were absorbed in their population. Since then they disappeared from history. After the Romans crushed the Jewish rebellion in Judea and expelled the Jews from the country in 135 AD, they called the country “Palestina” in order to erase any Jewish traces from the land. That name is only a geographic name and does not bestow any ethnic identity connecting with the Philistines of yore on latter immigrants. The local Arabs called themselves “Palestinians” for political reasons only. Here is the reason why :
Zuheir Mohsen, leader of the Syrian faction of the PLO from 1971-1977.
Source : Wikiquotes, Zuheir Mohsen.
Again, I do not defend the dispossession of the “Palestinians” by the Jews, I only say they have older historical claims on the land than the Palestinians, who are by no means descendants of the Philistines, let alone of the Canaanites, both of whom had disappeared from history long before Arabs swarmed into the country.
I have already said in my comment nr. 85 that foreign rule over a people does not negate its existence as a people. Otherwise most people of the world would not exist. The Jews did have an independent state under the rule of the Maccabees from 167 – 37 BC. A people exists as long as it considers itself as a separate people and maintains its own traditions. The local Arabs in Palestine only began to call themselves “Palestinians” in the 1970s for political reasons. See my comment nr. 104.
So, by you own strange “logics”, people who would have inhabited a country since 135 AD should be called “latter immigrants”?
Cretin.
Later in relation to those who lived there since about 1000 BC. I hope you understand the idea of “time”.
There is no such thing as Jewish blood.
Amply displays the incurably diseased mind of the Jews.
The ‘putting down’ of others has always been a trait of the Jews. One need not be a psychologist to understand it or a theologian to see it in much of Judaism.
Jews want to “be Somebody” and try to elevate themselves to a VIP Somebody status by reducing others to “Nobodies”. Hence, Palestines don’t exist. Only Jews are a people.
It serves two purposes for them, the ‘political’ for Israel and the ’emotional’ for the little Jews who can see themselves as ‘special’ members of some special group among humans.
We can see this in almost everything the say, do and write….in any given essay by a Jew there will be a ‘comparison’ of Jews to others, whatever the subject….where Jews will naturally be shown as superior.
One of the funniest examples of this is a essay the Rabbi Biotech wrote several years ago on “Gentile Love vr Jewish Lust”…..where he proclaimed the gentile ideas of love were inferior to the robust Jewish idea of lust.
It was so desperately ludicrous it was hysterically funny.
If I can re find it I will post it.
The Jews have a sordid history of electing known terrorists and mass murderers to run their so-called “State of Israel”
That is election, not “having imposed upon them.”
You can start with the known terrorist and mass murderer known as Menachem Begin, progress (if that is the word) to the bloody war criminal Arik Scheinermann (a.k.a. “Ariel Sharon”) and continue from there. There are plenty to choose from.
There are moral people among them, for example:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uri_Avnery
… and others.
You can read what has been done to them by their oh-so-moral regime.
If I had the privilege to meet President Carter (not likely) the first question out of my mouth would be,
“How is that you could shake the hand of a known terrorist and mass murderer?”
Meaning, of course, the despicable Begin.
No doubt they must be “Monsters from the Id.”
Evidently Jews who believe in such creatures are victims of a mass psychosis.*
Perhaps they should contact disciples of their own Dr. Fraud, and see what can be done to alleviate their infinite suffering.
*It was probably caused by the Germans, nicht wahr?
Time for some more “war reparations,” eh?
May I write it, one more time…
” The Palestinian People do not exist.”
Is this merely an esoteric “distinction”…or is it something more sinister ….Like, perhaps , a call for preemptive genocide ?
If the Palestinian people do NOT exist…then once King Bibi gives the order to “kill them all “…. .who has a right to notice their “disappearance” ?….
No one should care …or is even “allowed” to care …that they have all been “disappeared”…. because, hey, they “never” existed in the first place.
Is this , in fact, the cruel and twisted logic of demographic liquidation…..or am I missing something here ?
RENFRO
If all this is true, why are so few Jews in America in prison for common crimes of anger-assault, domestic violence, battery, aggravated robbery, violent sexual assault, manslaughter, barroom brawling.
Even for their relatively small population, few Jews are in prison for these sort of crimes.
They may be litigious-Ron Goldman has pursued OJ for a quarter of century. And possibly vindictive. Sure. But common thuggery? There’s very little of it among Jews.
I’m not here to heap praise on Jews. But from a pure statistical standpoint, not many of them are arrested for violent crimes on the street.
DESERT FOX
The off-duty behavior of US military personnel overseas can be pretty appalling. I once worked in the USIS (Now USIA) Embassy branch in ME (As a glorified clerk in a temp job). Most of them were hicks with horrific tattoos, one or two loudmouth white trash whores who were overly impressed with rich Arab men who owned a Mercedes and a few inner-city blacks who were sullen along with some Mestizos.
It reminded me that anybody could come off the street and enlist and then end up overseas representing the US. That is the problem. Most were uncouth. Some were genuine menaces to the public.
Righteous idea, that.
“If I never had existed, would you still remember me?”
-from “1984 Blues” by Hank Card
Eventually, there will be no word in Newspeak to describe such a “fictional people.”
Just as >500 Palestinian Arab towns and villages have been wiped off the map, disappeared from (Israeli) history, and planted over with trees.
“Carefully refined, and sealed over”
-Jim Morrison
Shlomo Sand says that the Palestinians call Beduins as “Arabs” and that they don’t identify themselves as “Arabs”. I didn’t say that Sand said that Palestinians identify themselves as Jews, he didn’t say that. But he says that Ben-Gurion knew that the Palestinians were descendants of the original people of the region and they thought about the possibility of re-converting them to Judaism. The Arabs limited themselves to imposing taxes on the areas that they conquested. The Palestinians remained Palestinians. Of course, like everywhere, there were also mixtures with other people. In Iceland you find very blond people but also people who have black hair.
Shlomo Sand also shows that Jews were never expelled from the land. There is absolutely no Jewish tradition that has to do with that, there are no tales, no customs related to this supposed expulsion. There is nowhere a record of a large number of expelled Jews arriving. Individual Jews or families had left much before because Rom must have been a more interesting place to live than Palestine, just like people today emigrate to look for better chances.
That pronouncement was not made by the “incurably diseased mind of a Jew”, but by Zuheir Mohsen, a Palestinian leader of the PLO.
Here is a video in which he clearly states that Palestinians are simply descendants of surrounding Arabs : https://youtu.be/XwBSWN4s9JU?t=104
“…Brothers, half of the Palestinians are Egyptians and the other half are Saudis…” (2.09 in the video).
That is why the name al-Masri (“the Egyptian”) is so common among Palestinians. Zuheir Mohsen himself states that he is half Egyptian. So much for the Palestinians allegedly being the “original inhabitants of Palestine”, or even “descendants of the ancient Philistines or Canaanites”.
For further confirmation, see : Muslim Leaders Admit : Palestinians Don’t Exist.
donboys.cstnews.com/muslim-leaders-admit-palestinians-dont-exist
That is why I put it between quotation marks.
Shlomo Sand is an Israeli with a political agenda. His background is communist and anti-Zionist. See : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shlomo_Sand
If “Jews don’t exist” and therefore have no historical claim on the land of Israel, then why do Palestinians exist and do have a historical claim on the land? And if the Palestinians “are actually Jews”, then as descendants of that non-existent people, how can they have historical claims on the land?
Low-IQ people commit low-IQ crime. High-IQ people commit high-IQ crime.
Oh, I know, everybody who says something that you don’t like must have a “political agenda”.
It’s true that his parents were leftists. This wasn’t surprising for people coming from East Europe at that time. But Shlomo Sand studied and taught in some of the best universities in a few different countries. Wikipedia also says: “….he supports Israel’s existence “not because of historical right, but because of the fact that it exists today and any effort to destroy it will bring new tragedies. (….) He opposes the law of return and the right of return.”
I would say that what really played a role in his political or moral orientation was his experience in the country: “After the war (1967) he served in Jericho, where, he says, Palestinians trying to return to the country were gunned down if they infiltrated at night, but were arrested if caught doing so by day. Such experiences, one incident in particular,[2] left him with a sense that he had lost his homeland.” by the way, this quotation seems to be incomplete
You say that his background is Antizionist. What’s the problem with that? Zionists have a very long record of all kind of lies in all areas. We can trust him more as an Antizionist as a Zionist, even if he’s close to Zionism from a practical perspective.
You don’t seem to have difficulties understanding some simple matters. People who call themselves Jews exist and people who call themselves Palestinians also exist. According to Sand, the people who call themselves Palestinians are the descendants of people whom we call now as the ancient Jews or Hebrews. The people who call themselves now Jews are descendants of people who were not the people we now call the ancient Jews but of many other people from other places. You can read what Wikipedia says about the work of the geneticist Eran Elhaik in the article about Shlomo Sand.
It amazes me that so many of the Montana military veterans are so brainwashed by the zio/US gov propaganda that all the ones that call into this talk show think that they are fighting for America when the fact is they are fighting for the zionists who control the zio/US and for Israel, in fact it is shocking that the zio/MSM has done such a complete job on them.
When I used to call in with a contrary view and you would think that my views were anti American, it is truly amazing that they are that naive, and Montana military men are patriots and really believe the zionist bullshit, it is really sad.
Not only did the zionists and the zio/US try to sink the USS Liberty but they also did the attack on the WTC on 911 and yet most Americans are in the dark about these crimes against America and it is a damn shame!
How about Xerxes,… from “300”.
“I will erase you from the histories…no one will ever know…you even existed….”
Yes you are.
Nothing in my comment was about Jews and crime….it is typical of Jewish trolls to respond to comments with a reply that has nothing to do with the actual comment and instead try to bolster Jews with a off topic comment.
While it is true (in the US, not in Israel) that Jews do fewer violent crimes in the US they are the highest group in white collar crimes.
6180 – NCJRS Abstract – National Criminal Justice Reference Service
https://www.ncjrs.gov/App/publications/Abstract.aspx?id=6180
HOWEVER, THE JEWISH CRIME RATE TENDS TO BE HIGHER THAN THAT OF NONJEWS AND OTHER RELIGIOUS GROUPS FOR WHITE-COLLAR …
Criminality Among Jews: An Overview – Jstor
https://www.jstor.org/stable/42909635
by M Amir – 1971 – Cited by 3 – Related article sever, the Jewish crime rate tends to be higher than that of non-Jews and other religious groups for white-collar offenses, that is, com- mercial or commercially …*Also where special laws have been enacted for religious groups the crime rate among Jews tended to be even higher. *Jews are found to be significantly over-represented in both fraudulent and genuine bankruptcies (almost ten times the rate of non-Jews).
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8667998
The study examined whether the percentage of religious criminals was lower than the percentage of religious people in the population and whether the types of crimes committed by religious prison inmates differed from those committed by non-religious inmates. The 193 religious criminals studied consisted of all the religious male prisoners in the men’s prisons in Israel. The percentage of religious criminals (3.7%) was found to be far below the percentage of religious people in the population (about 20%). In general both groups committed the same types of crimes. The exceptions were that religious criminals committed more sex and white-collar crimes and less security crimes than non-religious criminals.
PMID:
8667998
Not exactly a new idea, is it?
cf. Carthage
In all your comments you rant on and on about ‘violence’…..you are obliviously consumed with the fear that some violence will be done to you….by blacks or ‘rural ‘ red neck tough guys.
For a grown man to be that obsessed and afraid is sick,..its a mental illness. It sounds like some wimp that got beat up some time and has never gotten over it. If you weren’t ever beat up and are so obsessed with violence being done to you then you even sicker. Get help with your abnormal fears and stop spewing them all over the threads here.
LOL……white collar crimes don’t require much of a IQ, just deception and victims inclined to trust people.
If White collar crime Jews were that smart they wouldn’t be caught…but they always are. Some go to jail some run to Israel.
See my comment 124. on jewish crime
As well as a complete lack of conscience, i.e. sociopathic behavior.
It does require a certain depravity to embezzle from widows and orphans, as a friend’s father did.
(He and his dad do not get along, no surprise to me.)
I suppose sociopathic behavior is true of violent criminals as well.
Only a different manifestation of it.
Discounting, of course, crimes of passion.
another attempt at obfuscation (by the author of that article).
“Jewish” is a tribal affiliation, not a religious confession.
Some members of that tribe practice their tribal religion, others do not.
AFAIK, they do not get kicked out of their tribe for not observing tribal religious customs.
Otherwise, the term secular (or non-religious) Jew would have no meaning, and we hear it all the time.
Accurate comparison would be Native American tribes, which also may have tribal religions that are not necessarily practiced by all members of the tribe. Many of those tribes also trace their ancestry through a matriarchal lineage, same as the Jewish tribe.
The White House has released Jared’s Peace Plan for Israel Palestine
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/MEP-narrative-document_FINAL.pdf
Its such a nothing burger I hardly know whether to laugh or cry. High school-ish, simplistic, repetitive babble, written like a glossy pie in the sky brochure by someone setting up a fake company to scam investors.
People should read it though because they need to see the unbelievable stupidity in our highest leadership. Seeing this kind of sophomoric stupidity in the WH should scare the living shit out of you .
This is one of the more dishonest documents I have ever had the displeasure to read.
It is so entirely f.o.s. I refuse to waste my valuable time attempting to refute all its deceptions.
Totally ignores how West Bank & Gaza got to present state, e.g. lack of electricity & potable water in Gaza, due to infrastructure being BOMBED TO SMITHEREENS by Israeli Air Force.
And how about the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza, or destruction of their airport?
Are the “magic Jews” now going to say “never mind” and rebuild all of what they destroyed, for free?
Are they going to quit stealing Arab land, to “unlock the potential of Palestinian agriculture?”
Are they going to replant all the mature olive trees they have cut down in order to destroy people’s livelihoods?
Are they going to quit dumping their raw sewage on Arab villages?
Are they going to end the military occupation of the West Bank and allow the Arabs to live in peace, without being subject to arbitrary detention, imprisonment, and torture?
I wouldn’t bet on it.
Predictably, here is what will happen:
1. Palestinian authorities will treat it with scorn and derision, as they should.
2. Jews and their enablers in D.C. will excoriate the Arabs for rejecting “such a deal.”
And off we go, into the wild blue future….
Yea. There’s nothing real there to refute anyway.
Its comical though how they think Americans and Palestine’s and Europeans are so dumb we don’t see their nonsense.
For instance the 3 Jewish amigos, Kushner, Greenblatt and Freidman inserted some millions in the plan for Egypt and Jordon trying to bribe them onboard the plan in exchange for the money.
At least it is a “plan”…
At least it is some kind of offer…as opposed to …”.kiss your ass goodbye because we are going to liquidate every last one of you.”
Sad part is, too many Americans are likely to buy this slickly packaged nonsense.
TV watchers and Hollywood movie-goers mostly, who have been instructed what they may, and may not, think. Docile, well programmed consumers, of products and opinions.
Politics, unfortunately, is the art of fooling enough of the people, enough of the time.
Wow !!
So now the AngloZionists have the undisputed right to genocide the Palestinian people, without justification to provide?
People are not stupid: the “Plan of the Century” is all win for Israel so the Zionist state can get funding from the poodles in KSA and the EAU. There is nothing in it for the Palestinians; they have already rejected it, and they will fight back.
Hey,
I am not saying they have the “undisputed right”.
I am saying they have the power ……to “exterminate”.
and many of them are game to do just that.
No one has the “right” to exterminate a population of people.
But since not “one” person has been held to account for our illegal invasion and extermination of Iraq, ….who among them should we expect to be held to account if they committed the exact same crime ?
Once governments (and the oligarchs pulling their strings), can get away with mass murder (Iraq 2003)…Mass murder becomes a crime without consequences.
In the absence of all accountability, even the most heinous crimes become …..”acceptable”.
lol….you should insert that in the quotable quotes sites..
The Palestines have held on for 70 years….70 years of being terrorized, shot like fish in a bowl, 70 years of humiliation, 70 years of having their homes demolished, 70 years of checkpoints, 70 years of being denied freedom of movement, 70 years of having their children shot and imprisoned, 70 years of having Israel restrict necessary materials and even medical supplies deliveries, 70 years of controlling who can even visit Palestine, 70 years of having to pay Israel for water Israel stole from Palestine water sources to begin with, 70 years of having Israel bomb power plants, water facilities that were donated by other countries, 70 yearsof watching Israel steal more and more of their land, 70 years worth of the dead and maimed…..men, women, children, infants
I would help these people if for no other reason than they have never given up despite 70 years of Jewish Nazi persecution and oppression.
If we Americans had one fucking 10th of their dedication to their land we wouldn’t be in the sucking shit we are in now.
Bravo Palestine…..they are better people than we are.
Jews are not a nation. Jews had a small ‘cow town’ type settlement in Palestine 3000 years ago and the dispersed to other corners of the world.
The Palestines stayed.
Jew are now a Heinz 57 collection of various races and nationalities …not a people or a nation.
Heh.
Somebody probably beat me to it. 🙂
Henry Mencken, perhaps, or Ambrose Bierce.
If they didn’t they should have…
Correct.
Jews are a tribe. complete with
a) a creation myth (Book of Genesis)*
b) a collection of primitive superstitions they call “religion.”**
c) irrational belief in a non-existent supernatural being which exalts their tribe above all other humans
d) belief they are the only true humans on the planet.
Some of the more intelligent among them have managed to overcome their primitive tribal brainwashing and live in the Age of Reason.
The late Carl Sagan (may he rest in peace) is one among many.
cf. “The dragon in my garage.”
*I choose to believe it is turtles, all the way down. 😉
**As the great Tom Edison said, “Religion is all bunk.”
turtle
(a.k.a. die Schildkröte)
Are these abnormal fears a mass panic? Why is their white flight?
Jews are an ethnic group. Ethnic group + their own state = nation. Thus Jews in the diaspora are only an ethnic group, but Israelis are a nation.
Kurds are an ethnic group, but since they don’t have their own state, they are not a nation. Same with Basques.
Here is another nation:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Navajo_Nation
The other “bad news” that isn’t being reported here is that most of the Palestinian Arabs living in West Bank areas that the Israelis will annex will be offered transport to White Western Nations like Germany, Sweden, Canada, Australia and our USA.
This is the second plant of the Neo Conservative/Zionist program to build Greater Israel as a Jewish Ethno State and destroy hate White European nations, White European people, White European Americans etc.
This is the Neo Conservative Program:
1) Support everything Jewish Israeli ethno state. Invade the world for Israel, endless USA bombing raids, interventions, regime changes in Iraq, Syria, Libya, now Iran. The Neo Conservatives/Zionists actually like anarchy, chaos, sectarian slaughters in Iraq, Syria, Iran – makes these nations less able to unite against Israel.
2) Invite the entire world in to Western Countries – open borders immigration, same as ethnostate Israel has very secure border walls.
3) In hoc to the world, to the Federal Reserve to pay for 1 and 2.
A reservation is not an independent country, hence the Navajos are not a nation.
Your comment is insulting to the Diné people.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Navajo
Of course they are a nation, and were, long before the white man showed up and commenced oppressing them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Long_Walk_of_the_Navajo
“Insulting” or not, a tribal reservation is not an independent state, hence not a nation.
Even the UN recognizes that. Such peoples as the Navajos may be represented as NGOs in the UN, but not as nations.
The Navaho are a nation, but they are subject nation under the US Federal government. US FedGov maintains a relationship much like of a state withe the Indian Nations.
“If the USA takes on Iran, they will lose half a million soldiers. Sure, they will kill tens of millions of Iranians, but plenty more will survive. The whole world’s financial system would be exposed for what it is – a scam.”
That’s an obvious fact. To take it a little further, the first thing that would result from just a little more pressure on Iran would be that exposure of the house of cards that is the current world financial system. It is already becoming shaky from the removal of Iran’s oil exports to several countries by the Trump sanctions.
“Whether you like it or not, Jews exist as an ancient historical people and they do have valid historical claims on Eretz Israel.”
It’s becoming apparent that Jews are the Cherokee of the Middle East. Due to “historical” propagandization by a relative handful of academics, the current “official history” of the Cherokee has them occupying most of the southeastern part of what is now the US for 10 to 12,000 years, while it was a common observation in contemporary accounts written by early Europeans that the Cherokee only showed up in the area of the southeast in the late 17th century.
The trouble that you run into with your claims about the jewish tribes is that written histories exist which expose those claims as silly assertions. The parallel between the jewish myth and the Cherokee myth is obvious, at least to me.
” I once worked in the USIS ”
Is there any place you haven’t worked? You always claim having worked somewhere or other as proof that you tale is true. Your current job as an internet troll is probably your only true claim of employment, so be sure to include it in the next post.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/nation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Navajo_Nation
http://www.navajo-nsn.gov
https://www.discovernavajo.com/things-to-know.aspx
It doesn’t matter about any white man’s laws, or “U.N.”
Nations have existed for many centuries before there was a “U.N.” and they will continue to exist long after the “U.N.” is only a minor footnote to human history, like the “League of Nations” before it.
In summary, a nation is an abstract concept, not a piece of territory.
Yes, indeed, and there’s also this:
” The salient fact of the nineties was the invasion of NYC by what is referred to as the Russian Mafia. In fact few if any of the Russian Mafia are or were ethnic Russians. All, with a very few exceptions, are Jews from Russia with Israeli passports. In the 1990s when Western Jews were trying to get Jews out of Russia they finally succeeded. Johnathan Pollard, the famous Jewish spy, gave the Russians a list of secret US operatives in Europe as an inducement to let the Jews go.
The Russians complied and amongst those released were a couple thousand Jewish criminals. This first wave of Jewish criminals took over Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach neighborhood where they set about criminalizing with a vehemence not known since Prohibition days and then some.
This is about the time a young Donald Trump was setting out to make his fortune in Manhattan.”
This blogger has something to say about Jewish crime:
https://reuprindle.blogspot.com/2017/05/president-trump-and-russian-mafiya.html
That will never happen.
You want to know why?
RFS.
There is no way to guarantee all will keep their mouths shut about conditions in the “old country.” Not that many of them would become “political activists.” Quite the contrary. Most would probably take great pains to maintain a low profile.
However, it is inevitable that as some made new American friends, casual conversation might turn to what they left behind, and why they came to the U.S.
“If Americans Knew” will then become “Now Americans Know.”
Sh*t, meet fan.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/ethnicity
This woman was a member of the Jewish tribe:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_Taylor
>Born in London to wealthy, socially prominent American parents,
Shna was ethnically white European/American
This woman is a member of the Jewish tribe:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivanka_Trump
>Ivana Marie Trump[11] was born in Manhattan, New York City, and is the second child of Czech-American model Ivana (née Zelníčková) and Donald Trump, who in 2017 became the 45th president of the United States.[12] Her father has German[13] and Scottish ancestry[14] and her mother has Czech and Austrian ancestry.
She is ethnically Czech, Germanic and Scottish
This woman is a member of the Jewish tribe:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connie_Chung
>The youngest of ten children, Chung was born in Washington, D.C. less than a year after her family immigrated from China
She is ethnically Chinese.
These people are members of the Jewish tribe:
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-history-of-ethiopian-jewry/
The are ethnically Black African.
These people are/were members of the Jewish tribe:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baghdadi_Jews
They are/were ethnically Middle Eastern.
So, it is apparent that membership in the Jewish tribe does not imply any specific ethnicity.
Put another way, there is no “Jewish” ethnicity, only Jewish tribal membership.
“Jewish ” is a tribal affiliation with a matriarchal lineage.
“If yo’ mama wuz a Jew,
Then so be you.”
The Navajo reservation was formalized as their property, held communally, in a treaty between the Navajo nation and the USA. That treaty is recognition of the Navajo as a nation, recognition by the US government. That kind of makes your little assertion look like a green booger on a Ritz cracker.
The reservation is just their property. It doesn’t help you to make assertions that have no foundation besides your own ignorant, uninformed opinion.
Let me ask you “ignorant” questions : is that Navajo property an independent state ? Is it recognized as such? Is it a member of the UN ? Does it have embassies in other countries and foreign embassies in its own territory? You see I am very “uninformed”, so enlighten me.
Israel has the land by “Right of Conquwest”. They should have take it when they first occupied it.
Why should we care what they do? I don’t. Do you want them here say in Brighton Beach.
Isn’t it better to keep them busy in situ.
If you want to flounce about Jewish influence why not start with Google and Facebook, both of which hate freedom of speech and demand to judge what we think.
“Let them give back Northern Ireland if they are so very generous.”
Preach it, Brother!