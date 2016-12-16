Yuletide Trump

It is so dark now in the North. The Sun rises at 10 am to go down at 3 pm. White and plentiful snow and glorious stars outside and Christmas trees indoors make this darkness bearable – just. Here one understands why the people of the North had viewed Yuletide with great anxiety: they never were quite sure whether the Darkness would actually lift and pass away and the Day would gain this year, too. Last year it worked, but who can be sure that this year the Undead creatures won’t keep the Sun in eternal captivity?
Now we are in a similar quandary. Will the sun rise? Will Donald Trump gain the White House from the Undead Ones? Never before in our memory has the President-elect’s progress been so full of uncertainties and so pregnant by possible dangers. It appears that the losers still do not accept their defeat. Like the Germans in 1945, they look for a Wunderwaffe, a wonder weapon to turn the tables and win, no trick is too mean to try.
They will try to influence electors, they may try to prevent Congress from approving their choice, they may try their hand in public disturbances or a military coup. The Yuletide will be anything but peaceful and dull.
Their idea of recount did not work the desired miracle. In vain Ms Stein had turned her fine party into a tool in the hands of Soros et al. Trump is still ahead in the marginal states he won. No state had been shifted into Clinton’s camp.
After the failed recount, they turned on the Russian scare, to wit: the Russians influenced the elections, therefore the results are invalid, and the White House should go to Ms Clinton. Trump is a Russian agent, they say. (Accusing Trump of being Putin’s Man, is as effective as accusing Galileo of working for Satan, or accusing Solzhenitsyn of working for the CIA, said witty Prof Golstein). And the independent media, i.e. rather small internet sites that do not belong to the media lords, (that includes the venerable Unz Review), are Russian stooges and Putin’s agents. “If you are not with us, you’ve got to be a Russian spy”, or words to such effect. How do they think this small band of independent thinkers could sway the millions? By churning out “fake news”? Mainstream media easily outperformed by producing so many “fake news” stories that Putin could never compete. Just by virtue of Putin’s approval? Do they think a Russian agent gets a service magic wand to bend American minds?
Nothing wrong, mind you, with trying to influence elections. It is done all the time. My countrymen Israelis have their mighty AIPAC for such a purpose, and they are usually successful. (And yes, they read your emails). They succeeded in blocking the second terms of Jimmy Carter and George Bush, Sr. They said no man or woman could get elected to the Senate or Congress without paying obeisance to the AIPAC and receiving their blessing. If you object, or even notice their meddling, you would be called an antisemite and expunged from the polite society.
But the Russians could not do it to the US even if they would like (and I doubt they were of one mind about who’s better for them): this is a great overestimation of Russian abilities. Wonderful people, great stamina, beautiful women, good skiers, they excel in arts, yes, they regained quite recently their voice in the media (until two years ago, they could only repeat some Western cliché), fine, but they can’t possibly compete with the one and only world-embracing media syndicate.
It happened that a group of like-minded individuals controls all the mainstream media of the West. Nobody can compete with the NY Times, and the Washington Post and Reuters, Hollywood and the Guardian and Le Monde, and all this media has been united behind La Clinton. What is more important, these Masters of Discourse are fully integrated with an obscure world-embracing entity behind the visible power. This entity influences every election in the world, and it is used to winning. This time they lost, and they can’t still believe it and accept this defeat.
What is this obscure entity, and why is it so hostile to Donald Trump? I’ll tell you. In my young son’s class there was a bully. A silly, but big and strong boy who made the life of other kids, including my son, quite miserable. He enjoyed beating the weak ones, and there was not a nasty trick that he did not try. The bully had a sidekick, a minnow of a boy, who could not harm a baby. We paid little attention to him. It happened that the sidekick was transferred by his parents to another school, as they moved to a far away suburb. And to my great surprise, the big boy ceased to bully other kids. Moreover, he became a good friend of my son and of other classmates. It turned out that the sidekick was actually the evil spirit behind the big boy’s shenanigans. As he was gone, the big boy turned out to be a rather good fellow, real sport, and even his academic marks improved drastically.
The obscure entity integrated with the mass media is the evil spirit that gained possession of the fine strong body of America. And they meddled in, influenced, or subverted many elections in many countries from the days of The Quiet American. In 2014, they paid five billion dollars to organise the coup in Kiev and installed their puppets. They tried to subvert elections in Tehran and in many Latin American countries – and nowhere did they do it in the interests of the American people.
They did it to the Russians, too. When they succeeded in retaining Yeltsin the Drunkard in the Kremlin in 1996, the Time magazine was proud of it and published the cover with brazen “Yanks to the Rescue. The secret story of how four U.S. advisers used polls, focus groups, negative ads and all the other techniques of American campaigning to help Boris Yeltsin win” (You can read the fascinating story of the US subverting young Russian democracy as it was told by two American expat writers of the ExileD magazine). But it was not the US – it was the evil spirit bend on world domination.
And now they are about to lose their control over America’s mind and body. A few days ago, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the President-Elect had vowed that the US will stop trying to overthrow world governments. No more regime changes, he said. This is a sea change.
That is why Trump has been attacked by the CIA, the most evil organisation in the known universe. Assassinations, revolutions, civil wars, bribery, drug industry are the CIA daily tasks. They are the weapon of choice in the hands of the Obscure Entity, their Nazgul. The CIA is anti-American: American soldiers fight in Afghanistan, while the CIA produces, buys and sells the bulk of Afghan opium trade.
The CIA spoils relations between Americans and people of the earth. The CIA gives lessons of torture to the darkest regimes. The CIA stood by at 9/11, and it pushed the US into new wars since then. The CIA organised and supplied the Middle East terrorists of the Islamic State and al Nusra. They are the guys that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and steamrolled the Iraq War.
If you doubt where do you stand regarding Trump, after the CIA attack on him there should be no doubt. Remember, JFK tried to undo the CIA, but alas, the CIA undid him. Trump is a chance to get rid of this Order of Assassins, or tame it, at least. Wise Trump refused even to listen to their indoctrination lessons, so called “briefings”.
I’ll tell you why he can do what Kennedy could not. The CIA attacked Trump in a way no American president (save JFK) had ever been attacked by his own security services. They claimed that the Russian hackers elected him, not the people of the USA. Anybody else, in the place of Donald Trump, would go into creeping mode and declare his undying hatred to Russia. But Trump selected, or preselected Rex Tillerson, the man who had received the Order of Friendship from Putin’s hands to be the Secretary of State. I’d say, Trump has the balls of best American steel. I did not know they still make such men. If somebody can purge the body of America of the possession by the legion of demons, this man with yellow hair is the one.
The choice of Tillerson is brilliantly good and encouraging after the dreadful rumours that Trump might choose Mitt Romney, or Rudy Giuliani, David Petraeus or John Bolton (hard to make the choice who is the worst one). Tillerson is a man of real economy, he is used to deal with real people and real problems, and it makes sense for Trump to nominate him.
Forget about Democrats and Republicans, this is a fake distinction. There are two parties, the Party of Real Economy (builders) and a Party of Virtual Economy (destroyers), or, if you prefer, people who love their countries and their working people – and agents of the Obscure Entity. Virtual Economy includes finances, military industry, and other no-gooders. Trump is a man of Real Economy who needs no war, but peace for rebuilding his country the USA to make it productive and good for its working people. So he chooses a good practical man of real economy to do his diplomacy.
His adversaries are not necessarily Democrats but the warmongers of the Party of the Virtual Economy, and they can be hard-core Republicans. Tillerson is too soft on Russians, said Foxnews: “We cannot allow the State Department to be led by a friend and ally of Vladimir Putin and continue the disastrous diplomacy of negotiation and appeasement that has handed Putin his greatest victories”. “Friend and ally” would be nice, but these are ravings of a right-wing warmonger that are identical to a tee to ravings of a left-wing warmonger, say, Dan Rather who warned of “a newly aggressive and assertive Russia [led by] Putin a former KGB officer” and therefore Trump Man of Peace has to be discarded.
The warmongers have good reason to be worried. Trump is about to rid America of its worst plagues: the “regime change” neocon guard and the CIA are just for starters. He declared war on the military industrial complex when he said: “The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.”
This is a wonderful news – not only for the Americans, but for the world. Four hundred billion dollars (yes, this is the price tag asked by the company for the unnecessary piece of hardware) poured out of empty Treasury into coffers of Lockheed-Martin would increase the US debt and come instead of much more useful investments. It would lead the world into a new armaments’ race: the Americans, the Russians and the Chinese would spend money on weapons instead of improving their people’s life.
And it would make the world war more probable: as Hillary’s sister-supporter and Bill’s Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said to Colin Powell, What’s the point of having this superb military that you’re always talking about if we can’t use it?
The Masters of Discourse, the voice of the Obscure Entity, sounded alarm. Fortune, the Bankster’s Voice said Trump Hate-Tweeted against Lockheed.
‘Hate’ is a dog-whistle word of the Masters. Their trained obedient and willing slaves know how to respond. If the Masters say that somebody is “angry” or “hates”, it is a sign for their people what to think.
If Israelis kill hundreds of Palestinian kids, the Masters will report in their media: Palestinians are angry and swear revenge. A few days ago, the Masters’ hatched Islamists bombed a church in Cairo, killing about thirty Christians. The Masters’ media obscured this terrorist act so it would not interfere with their campaign for the Islamists in Syria and with movement of Islamic migrants to Europe. So the chances are you did not even know of this attack. And in their meager reports, the Masters’ media would incorporate the dog-whistle word: hate or anger. The NY Times wrote of this mass murder, “angry churchgoers gathered outside and hurled insults”.
No, they did not use “mass murder” expression: it is usually preserved to a terrorist act against Jews, and then no anger, no hate is mentioned, just pure suffering. Alternatively, ‘mass murder’ can be applied for the Russian bombardment of the Islamists in Aleppo; they are “mass-murdered”, the Christians are just ‘slaughtered’.
I get annoyed by the word ‘hate’. It is such a mother-in-law-ish word: “Son, I know you hate me and want me dead!” “No, mama, but I want us to manage our lives ourselves.” So now we know that Trump hates not only women and Jews and the CIA, this monster hates even pure harmless and innocent Lockheed-Martin! It would be better if he kicked kittens, as they accused Julian Assange of doing. The more I hear about Trump’s hate, I am more certain that he is right.
Not only Trump “hate-twitted” Lockheed-Martin: he said he would not fork out billions of the US taxpayers’ money for a new Boeing for Air Force One. He got annoyed when he learned that a general Mark Welsh, yesterday’s Air Force chief of staff, joined Northrop Grumman after granting the company the multibillion dollar contract to build a next-generation stealth bomber. Trump will save your money – and will save us from war, if he makes it to the White House.
But he takes on board so many generals, people complain. Mind you: the US of Trump still will be the biggest and the strongest state in the world community, just without the evil spirit. This spirit still lingers in the mainstream media, where it keeps heaping lies upon lies and bids its time to return and possess again this big fine body with its trustful mind. However, the Trump’s US won’t be the bully we hated.
It will not become an angel, either: rather, a regular great power with its own interests, not more, neither less, as it was in the days of Theodore Roosevelt. This should be remembered when you are told that Trump hired so many generals to his cabinet. It won’t be the mean interfering spirit bent of the world domination, just a great state.
The world is too big to have one master and ruler. The desire for domination is the cause of the monstrous twenty-trillion-dollar debt of the United States; Donald Trump, a proverbial hard-nosed Yankee saw this drain on his country’s recourses, and decided to fix it before it will cause the States’ collapse.
Many years ago Trump gave an interview to Playboy. It makes fascinating and obligatory reading. He understood before everybody else that Gorbachev “will be overthrown, because he has shown extraordinary weakness”. This shows his clear-mindedness in the foreign policy.
He understood the danger of nuclear war: “I’ve always thought about the issue of nuclear war; it’s the ultimate, the ultimate catastrophe, the biggest problem this world has, and nobody’s focusing on the nuts and bolts of it. It’s a little like sickness. People don’t believe they’re going to get sick until they do. Nobody wants to talk about it. I believe the greatest of all stupidities is people’s believing it will never happen, because everybody knows how destructive it will be, so nobody uses weapons. What bullshit.” Twenty five years later, he came to save mankind from imminent nuclear war.
On the question “You categorically don’t want to be President?” he replied: “I don’t want to be President. I’m one hundred per cent sure. I’d change my mind only if I saw this country continue to go down the tubes.” Now he saw it and accepted the job. He will do it well as he does everything.
In order to save the country and its people from looming disaster, Trump wants to cut off the frills of the world domination. The US does not need so many bases, so many aircraft carrier groups. The Obscure Entity wants the US to dominate on its behalf, but the Americans do not need it. In NATO countries, European politicians began to recognise that their bonanza at the American taxpayer’s expense will soon be over. They enjoyed it while it lasted. Their defence budgets were used mainly for conferences, visits, missions and support of friendly politicians.
Until now, the US paid and paid through the nose, payrolling thousands of European politicians and generals. It was not done for the benefit of Europeans who were in no danger from any corner of the earth, it was not done for the benefit of the Americans, either. Now it will be over and out, and the new elites implanted in Europe by the US-nurtured Obscure Entity will find themselves without external support facing their own people.
They will not enjoy it. Consider an English Parliamentary Ben Bradshaw MP. Bradshaw is a typical new elite: a Blairite, an instigator of the Iraq war, ex-Secretary for Culture, ex-BBC, same-sex-married to a BBC producer, he charged his mortgage to be paid by British taxpayer. He is loved by metropolitan gays (“100% support”), but the party working voters are not so keen on him. He hates the new elected Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who came to power when the British working guys decided to regain their party from the manicured hands of the cultured gay warmongers.
Bradshaw participated in a failed coup of party functionaries against Corbyn despite the popular vote. Corbyn is an enemy of military industrial complex, Bradshaw is fond of wars. He is strongly against Brexit: he wants Britain Bremain under the rule of Brussels, the second capital of the Obscure Entity.
Taking a ride on the CIA attack on Trump, he already proclaimed that it is “highly probable that Vladimir Putin’s Russia interfered in the UK’s Brexit referendum”. His American CIA-connected counterparts would like to give the White House to Clinton despite the will of the American people. Bradshaw wants to ditch the Brexit referendum results, for it was Putin’s work.
This is the profile of the Obscure Entity’s left wing. They do not believe in democracy if it does not deliver what they want. They despise working men and care more for their refined homosexual arty milieu. They love wars; the war against Iraq was nice; and the war against Libya was jolly; they would like more war in Syria, as those wars provide them with fresh young bodies of Middle Eastern boys. A slice of pizza, anyone? They hate Putin for he having stopped the disintegration of Russia – and now of Syria. They see another way of getting rid of the debt: instead of cutting profits of military industry, to nuke Russia, if the threat of war wouldn’t suffice.
The Left had a better past. In the same Playboy interview, Trump said he does not want to become President, but if he would, he’d run for in the Democratic party. “I’d do better as a Democrat than as a Republican–and that’s not because I’d be more liberal, because I’m conservative. But the working guy would elect me. He likes me.”
Twenty-five years ago the working guys voted for the Democrats, but now they voted for Trump, who ran as a Republican – because the Democratic Party became the preferred Party for the Masters of Discourse, obsessed with unisex toilets and gay rights, not with working men. But the Republicans have their own beasts, the “Anybody but Trump” warmongers.
Amazingly, there is a new coalition of “the tree-hugging, NPR-listening granola eaters getting in bed with McCain’s war mongering neocons — all united in their anger at Russia and Russia’s man in Washington” (in words of witty Golstein) and, we’d add, in love to Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs and the CIA. It should be encountered by the coalition for peace and reconstruction from both parties.
The nationalist Left formerly activated, and dumped, by Sanders is too weak to deal with the Obscure Entity’s agents by its own, but it can support Trump. Tulsi Gabbard, the wonderful Democrat-against-Wars from Hawaii, can be the model. She is against sending arms to Syria Islamists, against regime changes. Let her, and many others, become the left-wing support of a new Trump coalition, to save the US and the world. A time for a new re-alliance is ripe. That is, if we want the sun to escape the Undead ones and rise again, after the Yuletide.
Trump Sets the Cat Among the Jewish Pigeons
Israel Shamir • December 18th, 2016 • 2,000 Words
Israel Shamir can be reached at adam@israelshamir.net
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Señor Shamir is laying it on too thick, which always gives away the game.
http://www.unz.com/ishamir/yuletide-trump/#comment-1693732
“and care more for their refined homosexual arty milieu.”
As does, I fear, Mr Trump as well. It is his Achilles Heel.
More like Achilles Ass.
But given that most Americans have no culture beyond pop culture and have been led to support 'gay marriage' by 80%, Trump had to do this.
Homomania is the new official religion of America.
It's a bigger sin in America to badmouth some fruit than Jesus.
Indeed, it would be considered a 'hate crime' if someone stuck a Crucifix in a Mosque, Temple, or homo center... but it's perfectly okay to hang a homo flag in a church.
The powers that be will martyr Trump or they won’t according to their demented calculus. The proles have no say in the matter. Either way the Anglo/Zio Empire (the bully and his evil muse) are doomed. The proliferation of evil in “the west” is like the proliferation of yeast in the fermentation process. The Empire will soon suffocate in it’s own excrement or it will commit suicide in a nuclear exchange. Meanwhile, men of good will pursue peace and prosperity as they have always done.
WOW
blown away Mr. Shamir
what an amazing article this is
well done sir! my hat is off to you.
I’m sure it’s not lost on you that Germany’s defeat in 45 was due to, and foisted upon the world the reign of the “Obscure Entity”. So it’s no wonder really that they tried everything to avoid losing to such an “Entity”, no?
So many wonderful memes here. I’m glad you mentioned one of the major reasons the elites (in England especially) so promote these wars – for the war children from so many ravaged villages that are rounded up for the very lucrative market for them. The younger and more innocent = the more shekel$.
I’ve often likened the “Obscure Entity” and the ‘bully’ to that other meme; Master-Blaster, and now I see that it’s even been photo-shopped
http://www.titaniumteddybear.net/wp-content/uploads/2010/06/inseperable-america-and-israel-master-blaster.jpg
It’s just too perfect, because Blaster (America/the West) even has an iron dome over his senses so that Israel and the Jewish owned media (and banks and universities and publishing houses… ) can control absolutely everything the muscular simpleton sees, hears, thinks and everything else.
Trump really does appear to be The One that might save mankind from Orwell’s boot
kudos sir
Right, the Soviets needed the OE to tell them to fight to defend their motherland from Teutons hellbent on killing 10s of millions of them and enslaving the rest.
You nut.
I don’t know why Shamir finds it necessary to refer so coyly to the Obscure Entity. Perhaps it is a conceptual failure. With a little help from another Jewish intellectual, Jeff Blankfort, let me venture a description. That Obscure Entity is the Jewish nation acting through its various quasi-state apparatuses, some of them the parasitically-controlled institutions of other states. There is no other clear answer than “Jews”. Don’t be bullied into not saying it.
I have learned a lot from Shamir — as I have also from the great illuminator of mankind, the author of the Protocols. The Master of the Protocols one can take at face value. Not so Mr Shamir. There is always something that gives one pause. By refusing to say “Jew”, he sets the terms of discourse for the rest of us. Before this, he averred as a sincere friend of the Palestinians that it would demean them to deny them credit for 9/11. And before that he implied that the Jewish world conquest project has no main plotters or design. It is just the fortuitous concatenations of “the swarm”.
Let me say it plainly. The main enemies of Trump, whom he has clearly in his sights, and whom he will defeat through 9/11, are Talmudic Jews. He will be aided by Jews in the tradition of Alfred Lilienthal, who see themselves as Americans first.
A lot of sly ones, that the Master of the Protocols clued us in to, that we now see through a glass darkly, we shall then see face to face.
But there is another side to Jewishness that is very creative and productive. Think of entire fields and industries opened up via Jewish work in medicine, high tech, finance, business, communication, etc. So, a lot of gentiles end up leeching off Jews.
So, it turns into one big mutual leeching off. Those National Review dolts would be nothing if they didn't leech off Jewish donations. So many politicians leech off Jewish donations. Now, some Jewish wealth was honestly earned, but some was earned the Bernie Madoff way, through clever parasitism. So, we have both sides leeching off one another. Jewish Power is parasitic but also serves as host to gentile cuck leeches.
Trumpus beats Krampus?
Buy an ad from Unz you cheapskate!Just more Hollywood sewage being pumped into our culture. Always a Christmas them to the horror and decay movies.How come we never see movies like "The Hanukkah Chainsaw Massacre"
Or "The Rosh Hashanah Horror"? Inquiring minds want to know.
It’s good of Corbyn’s Labour Party in UK to oppose Glob Wars, but to the extent that the party is totally for mass migration/immigration, maybe it should rename itself as Invadour than Labour.
The Invadour Party.
Also, given that the Glob is for total invasion and migration of European nations, Corbyn’s Invadour Party is much aligned with the vision of Soros.
As does, I fear, Mr Trump as well. It is his Achilles Heel.
“As does, I fear, Mr Trump as well. It is his Achilles Heel.”
More like Achilles Ass.
But given that most Americans have no culture beyond pop culture and have been led to support ‘gay marriage’ by 80%, Trump had to do this.
Homomania is the new official religion of America.
It’s a bigger sin in America to badmouth some fruit than Jesus.
Indeed, it would be considered a ‘hate crime’ if someone stuck a Crucifix in a Mosque, Temple, or homo center… but it’s perfectly okay to hang a homo flag in a church.
“I’m sure it’s not lost on you that Germany’s defeat in 45 was due to, and foisted upon the world the reign of the “Obscure Entity””
Right, the Soviets needed the OE to tell them to fight to defend their motherland from Teutons hellbent on killing 10s of millions of them and enslaving the rest.
You nut.
were the Soviets the same as the Ukrainian farmers during the "famine"
were the Soviets the same as the Russian people like Solzhenitsyn?
or even Ayn Rand for that matter?
was it Russians who lined up the Poles at Katyn, or Soviets? (NKVD)
no my friend, the Soviets (Bolsheviks) were the deadly enemy of the Russians (and Ukrainians and Germans and Cossacks and all those men who were keelhauled at Yalta)
you're living in a cartoon reality my friend. Read a book or twenty, and get back to me, eh?
Somebody help out an old guy, please. I was an avid reader of the original eXile, and the story of the ending made me a big Putin fan. I followed the eXiled until it imploded, and then… What? Did Omydar hire Ames just to put him on the shelf? I don’t see anything by Ames, Levine, Dolan or brecher after about nine months ago, except Ames is active on Twitter (which is somewhat surprising considering that he came up with the term “Twitter twats”, but whatevers). I did see a link to an interview with our Gustavo Arellano, (wth?)
Are they all the same guy, or what? My goyische kopf can’t handle it. C’mon Gustavo, we don’t care about Mexicans, tell us about the Bay area cryptos. Are they all Dolan?
Great piece by Shamir, as usual
I have learned a lot from Shamir -- as I have also from the great illuminator of mankind, the author of the Protocols. The Master of the Protocols one can take at face value. Not so Mr Shamir. There is always something that gives one pause. By refusing to say "Jew", he sets the terms of discourse for the rest of us. Before this, he averred as a sincere friend of the Palestinians that it would demean them to deny them credit for 9/11. And before that he implied that the Jewish world conquest project has no main plotters or design. It is just the fortuitous concatenations of "the swarm".
Let me say it plainly. The main enemies of Trump, whom he has clearly in his sights, and whom he will defeat through 9/11, are Talmudic Jews. He will be aided by Jews in the tradition of Alfred Lilienthal, who see themselves as Americans first.
A lot of sly ones, that the Master of the Protocols clued us in to, that we now see through a glass darkly, we shall then see face to face.
“I don’t know why Shamir finds it necessary to refer so coyly to the Obscure Entity.”
Because it insists on being obscure.. or globscure.
We know it is heavily Jewish with Anglo-partners. Some of these Anglos are opportunistic collaborators. Some are nostalgists who hearken back to the old days when Anglo/Americans used to rule all. They are so used to this super-power that they will work with anyone to play the game. Pentagon seems to be split between realists who urge caution and nostalgists who see everything in terms of the grand struggle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKZ2bgFJPIA
If the elites were entirely Jewish, it’d be more obvious, or the Obvious Entity. But the Jewish elements are intertwined with Anglo nostalgists and careerists. Jews are like the software, Anglos are like the hardware(the military despite its ‘diversity’ mongering).
The thing about Jews is they are like parahosts.
There is a parasitic aspect to Jewish power in that Jews will often attach to gentile nations and suck blood and sustenance from it. But if Jews were ONLY parasitic, they’d be like blacks and Gypsies.
But there is another side to Jewishness that is very creative and productive. Think of entire fields and industries opened up via Jewish work in medicine, high tech, finance, business, communication, etc. So, a lot of gentiles end up leeching off Jews.
So, it turns into one big mutual leeching off. Those National Review dolts would be nothing if they didn’t leech off Jewish donations. So many politicians leech off Jewish donations. Now, some Jewish wealth was honestly earned, but some was earned the Bernie Madoff way, through clever parasitism. So, we have both sides leeching off one another. Jewish Power is parasitic but also serves as host to gentile cuck leeches.
All the right words are coming to the fore - parasites and leeches.
A great point --- McCain et al are powerful because of Jew power - without the Jew media to back them up, they would be out of power themselves.
With the Jews in control of the media - America is screwed.
There can be no argument, the parasite Jew is slowly killing its host - America.
Peace --- Art
p.s. The McCains have been leeching of the taxpayer for three generations.
In the shade of the ship of state
measure for measure Storm Petrel
sings the Savior’s pedigree:
“The Magic White Man
will exorcise the Magic Negro–
will smite with all his might
and with his billions the foeman
of the workers’ millions!”
Sign on! Skip the finest print
wherein is inked that Magic Whitey’s
Treasury is also Goldman Sachs,
just like Magic Blackie’s!
Merry Yuletide, suckers!
(with due apologies to Lord Byron–sort of, jeje)
Right, the Soviets needed the OE to tell them to fight to defend their motherland from Teutons hellbent on killing 10s of millions of them and enslaving the rest.
You nut.
are you suggesting the Soviets were the same as the Russian people?
were the Soviets the same as the Ukrainian farmers during the “famine”
were the Soviets the same as the Russian people like Solzhenitsyn?
or even Ayn Rand for that matter?
was it Russians who lined up the Poles at Katyn, or Soviets? (NKVD)
no my friend, the Soviets (Bolsheviks) were the deadly enemy of the Russians (and Ukrainians and Germans and Cossacks and all those men who were keelhauled at Yalta)
you’re living in a cartoon reality my friend. Read a book or twenty, and get back to me, eh?
Why did so many Slavs, who'd initially welcomed the Nazis as liberators, soon turn against them and join the anti-German partisans? Stalin was ruthless, and he could kill millions to create a new order. But once the new order was established, his idea was to turn Slavs into proud workers and comrades.
It wouldn't have been my idea of dignity or freedom, but communism didn't deny the humanity of the Slavs.
In contrast, Nazi invaders' long-term goal was to kill tens of millions and turn the rest of Slavs into permanent helot race. Stalin used horrible means but his End was to create a society where all members of USSR would be equal in humanity.
Hitler used horrible means for an End where Slavs would forever be a slave race for German colonizers. Nazism was different from original Italian Fascism that didn't deny the humanity of other peoples. Nazism was a most pathological radical racist version of fascism. To prove that Soviet-ism was ultimately better than Nazism, consider the Soviet treatment of Eastern Bloc nations. Yes, Soviet troops acted savage and raped a lot of women. War brings out the worst in all of us.
But once the dust settled, the Russians didn't treat East Germans as subhumans. They treated East Germans, along with Poles-Czechs-Hungarians-Bulgarians-etc, as fellow comrades. Sure, if satellite nations rebelled, Soviet tanks rolled in. And the political repression could be severe. But ideologically and ethically, Soviets never denied the humanity of those in the communist bloc.
Nazis, in contrast, denied the humanity of Slavs in their invasion eastward.
were the Soviets the same as the Ukrainian farmers during the "famine"
were the Soviets the same as the Russian people like Solzhenitsyn?
or even Ayn Rand for that matter?
was it Russians who lined up the Poles at Katyn, or Soviets? (NKVD)
no my friend, the Soviets (Bolsheviks) were the deadly enemy of the Russians (and Ukrainians and Germans and Cossacks and all those men who were keelhauled at Yalta)
you're living in a cartoon reality my friend. Read a book or twenty, and get back to me, eh?
I’m not defending communism or Soviet-ism.
I would agree that had there been no Nazism, Stalin and the Soviet commies(Jewish radicals among them) would be the biggest killers of the 20th century. Soviets were bad though they did some good stuff too in education, industry, and etc.
My point is the Nazis didn’t invade Russia to liberate Slavs from the Soviets. They went into kill tens of millions and enslave the rest. Hitler’s vision for the Slavs was even worse than Stalin’s.
IF the Nazis had invaded to crush communism and liberate the Slavs, they would have been the good guys. But their war was genocidal.
Why did so many Slavs, who’d initially welcomed the Nazis as liberators, soon turn against them and join the anti-German partisans?
Stalin was ruthless, and he could kill millions to create a new order. But once the new order was established, his idea was to turn Slavs into proud workers and comrades.
It wouldn’t have been my idea of dignity or freedom, but communism didn’t deny the humanity of the Slavs.
In contrast, Nazi invaders’ long-term goal was to kill tens of millions and turn the rest of Slavs into permanent helot race.
Stalin used horrible means but his End was to create a society where all members of USSR would be equal in humanity.
Hitler used horrible means for an End where Slavs would forever be a slave race for German colonizers.
Nazism was different from original Italian Fascism that didn’t deny the humanity of other peoples. Nazism was a most pathological radical racist version of fascism.
To prove that Soviet-ism was ultimately better than Nazism, consider the Soviet treatment of Eastern Bloc nations. Yes, Soviet troops acted savage and raped a lot of women. War brings out the worst in all of us.
But once the dust settled, the Russians didn’t treat East Germans as subhumans. They treated East Germans, along with Poles-Czechs-Hungarians-Bulgarians-etc, as fellow comrades. Sure, if satellite nations rebelled, Soviet tanks rolled in. And the political repression could be severe. But ideologically and ethically, Soviets never denied the humanity of those in the communist bloc.
Nazis, in contrast, denied the humanity of Slavs in their invasion eastward.
who were all those men who the treacherous Brits returned to Stalin at Yalta to be keelhauled?
Men who had watched what the Bolshevik had done to the Kulaks by the millions and their deeds at Katyn forest. Men who had watched in horror at what Bela Kun was capable of, and knew the Bolsheviks for what they were. Genocidal fiends with a cruel and otherworldly hatred for white Christians of ability. ask Solzhenitsyn, or the 'Hungarian uprising' patriots, or even Ayn Rand, and they'd say different. .
we don't know what they would have done because they lost and the Soviets and allies won and since then we've all marinated in a cartoon version of the war as the perfect good vs. the perfect evil, and that's bullshit. I know Hitler was a flawed racist asshole and I would never try to defend him or the Nazis, but as far as I can tell, his rise to power was fueled by the sheer unmitigated, genocidal (yes) evil of the Bolsheviks.
I consider the Russians as being victims of the Bolsheviks just as the Hungarians and Ukrainians and Poles and so many others. But the Russians seem keen on propping up the narrative that somehow they were liberators as the Red Army Rapists marched across Eastern Europe and slaughtered and raped and rained down horrors and cruelty that chills the blood to read about. So as bad as the Nazis were, the Soviets were at least as bad, (and as far as I'm concerned, much, much worse). I agree "fellow comrades" under an individualism-crushing system of repression.
You speak of what I consider an evil system of police-state thuggery as if it wasn't so bad, because it was universally imposed. As an American having grown up under freedom, I can't comprehend peons to such dignity-crushing oppression by the state. It sounds Orwellian to me, and I'd fight against it. Not laud it in any way whatsoever.
I understand the Slavic resentment and even hatred of the racial arrogance of the Nazis. But had there been no Bolsheviks, then there would have been no Nazis as a response to that monstrous agenda of genocide and domination that was Bolshevism. Just as- had there been no Zionism, then there never would have been the scourge of PLO or Hamas or Al Qaeda Muslim terrorism that was born of Zionist terror and genocide. You see? One was a consequence of the other.
The Iranian regime that is hostile to the US, was born of the terror of the Shah and SAVAK that the US and Israel imposed upon Iran for a generation. Actions have consequences, and the German people understood all too well the very real threat of Bolshevik evil. They simply had no other choice than the Nazis. There was no other game in town. Just as the Slavs that donned the (hated) German uniform, did so only to expel the Red Army, that then would have turned their attention to the Germans.
were the Soviets the same as the Ukrainian farmers during the "famine"
were the Soviets the same as the Russian people like Solzhenitsyn?
or even Ayn Rand for that matter?
was it Russians who lined up the Poles at Katyn, or Soviets? (NKVD)
no my friend, the Soviets (Bolsheviks) were the deadly enemy of the Russians (and Ukrainians and Germans and Cossacks and all those men who were keelhauled at Yalta)
you're living in a cartoon reality my friend. Read a book or twenty, and get back to me, eh?
Without Lenin and Stalin there would be no “Russia”, with or without other ethnic populations and languages.
Even Señor Putin recognizes that.
Moreover, seven out of ten Soviet Russians voted to continue in the Soviet system under Señor Gorbachev’s referendum.
And quite recently even Señor Putin implicitly approved that sentiment when he said that the system could have been reformed and need not have been overthrown.
Step by step, the behavior of Britain and the United States and their European allies, in not keeping the understanding about NATO, in the Georgian attack on Osetia (their own “civilians”supposedly), in Ukraina, in Syria (a long time ally)–and in many other areas–step by step Stalin’s perception of the US and the Europeans has been vindicated.
it's was the Bolshevik terror (and allied treachery at the end of WWI) that foisted Herr Hitler upon the scene
had there been no Bolshevik fiends to order their goons to ram bayonets through the young flesh of the Romanov girls, there would have been no need for the rise of Nazism as a repudiation of and alternative to communism. the reason NATO is on Russia's doorstep is because Putin has wrested control of Russia away from the modern day Bolsheviks who enslaved and then looted her in the last century, and have the West enslaved today.
“Moreover, seven out of ten Soviet Russians voted to continue in the Soviet system under Señor Gorbachev’s referendum. And quite recently even Señor Putin implicitly approved that sentiment when he said that the system could have been reformed and need not have been overthrown.”
The Soviet system had to go.
There was no reason for Moscow to rule over Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Armenia, Georgia, and etc.
Now, it might have made sense for Russia to take maybe 1/3 of Ukraine along with Crimea. It shouldn’t have left all those Russians stranded in eastern Ukraine. Also, Ukrainian identity itself is ambiguous. A whole bunch of them could be defined as Russians or alter-Russians. The cultures are so similar.
As for the Muslim republics, they surely had to be let go… though maybe Russia should have carved out 1/3 or 1/4 of Kazakhstan.
And Russia should give the Kuriles back to Japan but only condition that Japan send US military packing from Okinawa.
“There was no reason for Moscow to rule over Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Armenia, Georgia, and etc.”
Poor Lithuanians–as a whole country of “professionals”, jeje.
They were doing so well under the USSR with access to every nook and cranny and every level of the whole of a great federation of nations and with well-placed figures even in the military.
Nowadays what are they? Among other things, dentists, who if they do not emigrate to the US to clean residences and office buildings, have to specialize in working on the teeth of other dentists.
Shows you what silliness feelings of ethnic supremacy and a good dash of NAZI-ism can wreak upon even highly educated people, at least in certain cultures and in certain fields.
Curious Señor Trump has not mentioned the vigorous immigration, legal and illegal, of Lithuanians to the US, especially in the upper Midwest.
Sure, being part of an empire has its advantages, but there is no national independence, no sovereignty. Also, Lithuanians can still move in and out of their nation. There are some in Russia today. Some in Germany... just like there are Poles in France and UK working in various fields. The thing is freedom and independence, something you don't believe because you believe in imperialist domination. The fact is virtually all Lithuanians wanted independence. Of course, the problem is Lithuania may have fallen into yet another empire, that of EU that is, in some ways, worse than the USSR. USSR was bad but it it offered border security.
In contrast, EU is into globalism and forcing every nation to take in 'refugees' and be invaded. This is a bigger threat to Europe than communism ever was. Still, the idea of Lithuania being a liberated and independent nation was a good one. I doubt if I could convince a communist-imperialist such as yourself, but people don't want to live under imperial tyranny, even if membership in the empire offers some advantages. Also, nations can do trade and travel without empires. After all, Japan no longer has imperialist control over Asia, but it happily does business with most Asian nations.Btw, some of my dearest friends are Lithuanian-Americans, and I should kick your ass in their name for your nasty remarks.
You, Shamir, are one of the few people I regret not having ever the chance to shake hands with.
We are forced to shake hands with people who annoy us on a daily basis, and can’t with the few we’d want to.
Just saying.
Oh, by the way, another interesting article on the love affair between Señor Netanyahu and Señor Trump here:
http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/16/trump-and-netanyahu-prodigal-sons-of-capitalism/
For example:
“A love affair has been brewing in the corridors of power in Washington and Jerusalem, soon to be consummated. Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu and Donald J. Trump share a brand of right-wing ethnocentric populism that deregulates and privatizes anything and everything. It bolsters an oligarchy, which preys on public social safety nets and leads to a collapse of the working class.
Netanyahu and Trump rely on broadcasting their narrative via a submissive corporate media in order to achieve their vision of an isolationist, homogenous utopia (Jewish and white, respectively). Though Netanyahu has many more years of experience on the global political stage, Trump’s demagoguery and social media prowess have managed to stoke the wild imaginations of insatiable imperialists, warmongering capitalists, conspiratorial racists, unabashed misogynists and messianic Zionists in both Israel and the United States, even before setting foot in the White House.”
Apparently the author has no idea of how long Señor Donald and Señor Bibi have been enamored of one another.
Personally one would not accuse Señor Trump of being anything but a reincarnation of P. T. Barnum who may show a whole crowd of admirers and supporters the egress at any point, especially the “working class”–but what difference does that make?
“Poor Lithuanians–as a whole country of “professionals”, jeje. They were doing so well under the USSR with access to every nook and cranny and every level of the whole of a great federation of nations and with well-placed figures even in the military.”
Not everything is about economics, jobs, or careers.
Lithuania wanted to be an independent nation. But you seem to believe in imperialism. I suppose you believe Algeria and Vietnam should still be part of French Empire, and India should still be part of British Empire.
Sure, being part of an empire has its advantages, but there is no national independence, no sovereignty.
Also, Lithuanians can still move in and out of their nation. There are some in Russia today. Some in Germany… just like there are Poles in France and UK working in various fields.
The thing is freedom and independence, something you don’t believe because you believe in imperialist domination.
The fact is virtually all Lithuanians wanted independence.
Of course, the problem is Lithuania may have fallen into yet another empire, that of EU that is, in some ways, worse than the USSR. USSR was bad but it it offered border security.
In contrast, EU is into globalism and forcing every nation to take in ‘refugees’ and be invaded. This is a bigger threat to Europe than communism ever was.
Still, the idea of Lithuania being a liberated and independent nation was a good one.
I doubt if I could convince a communist-imperialist such as yourself, but people don’t want to live under imperial tyranny, even if membership in the empire offers some advantages.
Also, nations can do trade and travel without empires. After all, Japan no longer has imperialist control over Asia, but it happily does business with most Asian nations.
Btw, some of my dearest friends are Lithuanian-Americans, and I should kick your ass in their name for your nasty remarks.
It is hilarious how many people who see Señor Bibi as a "Savior" take offence at that question or the like seeking some definitive answer on the languages and ethnicity of the family.
They were once a great empire, stretching all way down to . . . Ukraine!!
Check it out!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Duchy_of_Lithuania
It the Grand Duchy of Lithuania was a serious player for 400 years. The biggest country in Europe. That's about 200 years more than the American Empire has been around.
So, don't knock the Lithuanians.
Sure, being part of an empire has its advantages, but there is no national independence, no sovereignty. Also, Lithuanians can still move in and out of their nation. There are some in Russia today. Some in Germany... just like there are Poles in France and UK working in various fields. The thing is freedom and independence, something you don't believe because you believe in imperialist domination. The fact is virtually all Lithuanians wanted independence. Of course, the problem is Lithuania may have fallen into yet another empire, that of EU that is, in some ways, worse than the USSR. USSR was bad but it it offered border security.
In contrast, EU is into globalism and forcing every nation to take in 'refugees' and be invaded. This is a bigger threat to Europe than communism ever was. Still, the idea of Lithuania being a liberated and independent nation was a good one. I doubt if I could convince a communist-imperialist such as yourself, but people don't want to live under imperial tyranny, even if membership in the empire offers some advantages. Also, nations can do trade and travel without empires. After all, Japan no longer has imperialist control over Asia, but it happily does business with most Asian nations.Btw, some of my dearest friends are Lithuanian-Americans, and I should kick your ass in their name for your nasty remarks.
“Btw, some of my dearest friends are Lithuanian-Americans, and I should kick your ass in their name for your nasty remarks.”
The remarks happen to be true, as illustrated by your reaction.
It was a serious miscalculation on the part of the Lithuanian Soviet Socialist Republic, which was already independent and part of a larger union as well.
And which one told Lithuanians at the time–”You realize you are about to become a whole isolated nation of ‘professionals’ with no near market for your services?” Some agreed. Some did not. And some had a response like yours, without the kicking ass part.
But what can you do with “professionals” who think their language descends directly from Sanskrit, as opposed to being cognate with other Indo-European languages, including Sanskrit.
Even some Lithuanian dentists seem to find that distinction rocket science.
One does not respond to physical threats online. They are so easy to make. And the one making them has no idea to whom they are talking.
Sure, being part of an empire has its advantages, but there is no national independence, no sovereignty. Also, Lithuanians can still move in and out of their nation. There are some in Russia today. Some in Germany... just like there are Poles in France and UK working in various fields. The thing is freedom and independence, something you don't believe because you believe in imperialist domination. The fact is virtually all Lithuanians wanted independence. Of course, the problem is Lithuania may have fallen into yet another empire, that of EU that is, in some ways, worse than the USSR. USSR was bad but it it offered border security.
In contrast, EU is into globalism and forcing every nation to take in 'refugees' and be invaded. This is a bigger threat to Europe than communism ever was. Still, the idea of Lithuania being a liberated and independent nation was a good one. I doubt if I could convince a communist-imperialist such as yourself, but people don't want to live under imperial tyranny, even if membership in the empire offers some advantages. Also, nations can do trade and travel without empires. After all, Japan no longer has imperialist control over Asia, but it happily does business with most Asian nations.Btw, some of my dearest friends are Lithuanian-Americans, and I should kick your ass in their name for your nasty remarks.
Merely by the way, apparently through all his grandparents, Señor Netanyahu is descended from Lithuanian nationals, no?
It is hilarious how many people who see Señor Bibi as a “Savior” take offence at that question or the like seeking some definitive answer on the languages and ethnicity of the family.
“This is a wonderful news – not only for the Americans, but for the world. Four hundred billion dollars (yes, this is the price tag asked by the company for the unnecessary piece of hardware) poured out of empty Treasury into coffers of Lockheed-Martin would increase the US debt ”
America is heavily taxed per the conservatives. nationalist Evangelics,and free marketer . They are right . The moment one tells them that tax dollars go to security ,military defense homeland and police ,they are immidiately transformed into big proponent of doing of the same for the same causes . It is a wonderful spectacle of drop of logic in thinking and ability to ties simple knots . These guys get psychologically immobilized ,frozen into fixed posture of -Suppprt our Troops-Suppprt ourMilitary and can muster only few incoherent words about how unsafe the world has become . Next minute tell them the
Policing of the world also means slow evolution of world Governmnet and they don’t want that but believes and sees it is already happening- we police other countries banking,bilateral relations type of Governmnet,religious practices,discriminatory behaviors domestic discrimination,we monitor mistreatment of LGBT , underage sex. Elderly abuse, school curriculum, CO2 omission, corruption abroad, the list goes on and on. Again they love it. They just don’t
love the concept of the world Governmnet because it can invite and will have to invite non American figures from those countries and it sends a signal that they are now officially informed of the reality that they are not in charge .
This segment of voters also believe that Governmnet should not get into health and education should get in the security . Often these people will deride and disdain idea of Governmnet thieving money to poor undeserving but have no problem in seeking dole and handout for the tornado ravaged county or state whose infrastructure could have been built to prevent those very outcome.
American Public is responsible for the world they have been forced to live in .
Every college campus tells the same story – how difficult is the transition from school s ience to college level science, how common is th drop out failurges,suicide ( even in Univerdity of Chicago, Cornell, Cal Tech, and other places ) because a promising ing student didnt get rudimentary help to tread his way .
Chicago public school treacher on approach will explain how she is learning the new math curricula with her students while wearning Gothic makeup and dress or a pony tail on any given day while police keeps the peace .
What does the student do .? They move to sociology,philosophy,business finances music,history . Country then brings engineers and tech from abroad while the students work delivering pizza with confusion and doubt until someone tells them that their job is being taken away by foreigners their tax money being given to poor and to foreign third world countries who abuse who execute who hate values who bribes our officials and who hate our freedom .
Students suddenly enter the hall of the wisdom
. He becomes angry patriot ,bitter nationalistic, driven Christian, without any inkling of understanding ,now he is ready for another kind of abuse by the same invisible power that has created the welfare warfare ,had divined and anointed with hravenly oil the idea of security and market ,erased the border for money and low labors but have erected the best gated community around their own dwellings .
Why did so many Slavs, who'd initially welcomed the Nazis as liberators, soon turn against them and join the anti-German partisans? Stalin was ruthless, and he could kill millions to create a new order. But once the new order was established, his idea was to turn Slavs into proud workers and comrades.
It wouldn't have been my idea of dignity or freedom, but communism didn't deny the humanity of the Slavs.
In contrast, Nazi invaders' long-term goal was to kill tens of millions and turn the rest of Slavs into permanent helot race. Stalin used horrible means but his End was to create a society where all members of USSR would be equal in humanity.
Hitler used horrible means for an End where Slavs would forever be a slave race for German colonizers. Nazism was different from original Italian Fascism that didn't deny the humanity of other peoples. Nazism was a most pathological radical racist version of fascism. To prove that Soviet-ism was ultimately better than Nazism, consider the Soviet treatment of Eastern Bloc nations. Yes, Soviet troops acted savage and raped a lot of women. War brings out the worst in all of us.
But once the dust settled, the Russians didn't treat East Germans as subhumans. They treated East Germans, along with Poles-Czechs-Hungarians-Bulgarians-etc, as fellow comrades. Sure, if satellite nations rebelled, Soviet tanks rolled in. And the political repression could be severe. But ideologically and ethically, Soviets never denied the humanity of those in the communist bloc.
Nazis, in contrast, denied the humanity of Slavs in their invasion eastward.
Take away the Nazis and Mao was the biggest killer of the 20th C. Admittedly, Stalin showed him the way.
I don’t judge base on hope or rumors, but so far, trump’s appointments makes me cringe.
honeymoon was over just 10 days after election.
micheal moore was a god this time around to predict this election despite all the msm hooplas.
You should check out Mencius Moldbug. The obscure entity you are describing is the Cathedral.
This makes for painful reading.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4044216/CIA-agent-grilled-Saddam-Hussein-says-thought-knew-man-WRONG.html
US as crazy nation.
If Japan deserved what it got for Pearl Harbor, what does the US deserve after the vile deceptive wars in Iraq, Libya, and Syria?
Firebombing of NY and nuking of San Fran and Chicago?
But the powerful get away with everything.
The bad sleep well… if they got the power.
There’s no need to take away the Nazis: the wicked bastards only came third.
Come to think of it, if you add up all the people who have died so that 7 million Jews could live their Disney fantasy, the number would likely surpass Mao, Stalin and Hitler together, inasmuch as many of the deaths attributed to Stalin and Hitler were really in service of the Jewish dystopia.
But there is another side to Jewishness that is very creative and productive. Think of entire fields and industries opened up via Jewish work in medicine, high tech, finance, business, communication, etc. So, a lot of gentiles end up leeching off Jews.
So, it turns into one big mutual leeching off. Those National Review dolts would be nothing if they didn't leech off Jewish donations. So many politicians leech off Jewish donations. Now, some Jewish wealth was honestly earned, but some was earned the Bernie Madoff way, through clever parasitism. So, we have both sides leeching off one another. Jewish Power is parasitic but also serves as host to gentile cuck leeches.
Jewish Power is parasitic but also serves as host to gentile cuck leeches.
All the right words are coming to the fore – parasites and leeches.
A great point — McCain et al are powerful because of Jew power – without the Jew media to back them up, they would be out of power themselves.
With the Jews in control of the media – America is screwed.
There can be no argument, the parasite Jew is slowly killing its host – America.
Peace — Art
p.s. The McCains have been leeching of the taxpayer for three generations.
I’d make it Fourth — Nazis come in 4th, after Stalin, Mao, zionist Jews who manipulated the destruction of at least four nations and the slaughter of their millions of citizens, so that 7 million Jews could make the desert grow purloined tomatoes.
Come to think of it, if you add up all the people who have died so that 7 million Jews could live their Disney fantasy, the number would likely surpass Mao, Stalin and Hitler together, inasmuch as many of the deaths attributed to Stalin and Hitler were really in service of the Jewish dystopia.
Mr. Shamir, you keep writing this pro Trump pieces for last several months. I began to wonder whether your body was snatched. Is it really you?
At which point are you going to take it all back that you were wrong? What about Dick Cheney role in Trump administration? What else do we need to find out to make you stop?
It is hilarious how many people who see Señor Bibi as a "Savior" take offence at that question or the like seeking some definitive answer on the languages and ethnicity of the family.
One thing that every one here and elsewhere forgets is the fact that millions of ‘jews’ are converts from other ‘races’. it is a shame that we at this time are so ignorant of what transpired in the past when people were either forced or willing to accept a religious belief. I read ‘Isabella of Spain’ an found out that one of the reasons the Talmudists were hated was because they were forcing their servants to accept talmudism and forced many to circumcise, as well as their rapaciousness when collecting taxes from peasants, since they were the Spanish IRS back then and were allied with the moors etc. So, then I was able to put a face as of the reason they were kicked out of Spain. Later I found out about the Khazars, who by the millions accepted Talmudist (Judaism), the whole nation. So there you have it. Black jews, pale faced Jews, brown Jews, etc. A religion like any other, but with a supremacist ideology who see others as ‘cattle’, of Goyim. My grand father was Sephardi but was a catholic by faith. So, We must analyze when we see ‘them who call themselves Jews but are NOT…” and realize that yeah, they call themselves Jews but are they? I could call myself Martian but am I?
But you bring up an interesting question--will the great bulk of White Nationalist Zionists be circumcised or not?
One is not Ezra Pound and one is not interested in Jews in an economic or political context nor even in Jews as an idiomatic expression in older English literature, which is why Pound called any number of British financiers, who were Protestants, Jews.
But you bring up an interesting question–will the great bulk of White Nationalist Zionists be circumcised or not?
Agree on Michael Moore–the first one ran into who predicted Trump would win.
Look, China had lots of people, and that accounts for Mao being top killer.
In terms of percentages, Stalin is equal to Mao.
And no one beats Pol Pot when it comes to percentages. 2 out of 7 million. Wow.
And at least half the dead in WWII should be blamed on Hitler since he did most to trigger and expand it.
And his plan for Russia means that, had he succeeded, he would have been the biggest killer in human history. His failure spared him from that repute.
PS. I think Jim Jones is tops when it comes to percentages. It goes to show Religious Cults can be most dangerous. It even gave us ‘drinking the kool aid’.
“I think Jim Jones is tops when it comes to percentages. ” – What about Americans and American Indians. How are the percentages? How about ancient Hebrews and wiping out cities in the Promised Land so no single soul lived? They did not come up with idea themselves. God told them to do it?
Sure, being part of an empire has its advantages, but there is no national independence, no sovereignty. Also, Lithuanians can still move in and out of their nation. There are some in Russia today. Some in Germany... just like there are Poles in France and UK working in various fields. The thing is freedom and independence, something you don't believe because you believe in imperialist domination. The fact is virtually all Lithuanians wanted independence. Of course, the problem is Lithuania may have fallen into yet another empire, that of EU that is, in some ways, worse than the USSR. USSR was bad but it it offered border security.
In contrast, EU is into globalism and forcing every nation to take in 'refugees' and be invaded. This is a bigger threat to Europe than communism ever was. Still, the idea of Lithuania being a liberated and independent nation was a good one. I doubt if I could convince a communist-imperialist such as yourself, but people don't want to live under imperial tyranny, even if membership in the empire offers some advantages. Also, nations can do trade and travel without empires. After all, Japan no longer has imperialist control over Asia, but it happily does business with most Asian nations.Btw, some of my dearest friends are Lithuanian-Americans, and I should kick your ass in their name for your nasty remarks.
The Lithuanians, too, have their pride!
They were once a great empire, stretching all way down to . . . Ukraine!!
Check it out!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Duchy_of_Lithuania
It the Grand Duchy of Lithuania was a serious player for 400 years. The biggest country in Europe. That’s about 200 years more than the American Empire has been around.
So, don’t knock the Lithuanians.
They were once a great empire, stretching all way down to . . . Ukraine!!
Check it out!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Duchy_of_Lithuania
It the Grand Duchy of Lithuania was a serious player for 400 years. The biggest country in Europe. That's about 200 years more than the American Empire has been around.
So, don't knock the Lithuanians.
You never knew anyone of the large crowd of men named Vytautas, eh?
Don’t neglect the Teutonic Knights:
http://deremilitari.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/ehlers.pdf
Don't have time to read all, but will try to read all of it. Since I am half German I find this very interesting.
But I don't understand the comment "You never knew anyone of the large crowd of men named Vytautas, eh?"
Because the point of my post was to draw attention to exactly that history.
Which came to my attention in the course of my readings on the history of the Ukraine.
Basically the Grand Duchy straddled the whole isthmus between the Baltic and the Black Seas that connects western Europe to the rest of the continent.
Re Danuta, not sure what that comment means. I don't know personally anyone named Danuta. Three of the hyphenated Lithuanians I know are named Donguala. Most of the Lithuanian Americans I have known have been very proud of their cultural heritage---once they started to learn more about it.
Simon Schama has quite a lot of material on Lithuania in Landscape and Memory.
Cheers
They were once a great empire, stretching all way down to . . . Ukraine!!
Check it out!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Duchy_of_Lithuania
It the Grand Duchy of Lithuania was a serious player for 400 years. The biggest country in Europe. That's about 200 years more than the American Empire has been around.
So, don't knock the Lithuanians.
Crowds of women named Danutė too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqiRZGyU718
About that “Krampus” trailer, comment #6
Buy an ad from Unz you cheapskate!
Just more Hollywood sewage being pumped into our culture. Always a Christmas them to the horror and decay movies.
How come we never see movies like “The Hanukkah Chainsaw Massacre”
Or “The Rosh Hashanah Horror”? Inquiring minds want to know.
But Shamir did not mention Israel and the Jewish lobby which is the biggest threat to America and its people.And what Trump should do about it. Is it intentional?Is he afraid to mention the obvious as others?Or for some other reason?
This is the subject of my next piece – already on the site
“Don’t neglect the Teutonic Knights:”
Don’t have time to read all, but will try to read all of it. Since I am half German I find this very interesting.
But I don’t understand the comment “You never knew anyone of the large crowd of men named Vytautas, eh?”
Because the point of my post was to draw attention to exactly that history.
Which came to my attention in the course of my readings on the history of the Ukraine.
Basically the Grand Duchy straddled the whole isthmus between the Baltic and the Black Seas that connects western Europe to the rest of the continent.
Re Danuta, not sure what that comment means. I don’t know personally anyone named Danuta. Three of the hyphenated Lithuanians I know are named Donguala. Most of the Lithuanian Americans I have known have been very proud of their cultural heritage—once they started to learn more about it.
Simon Schama has quite a lot of material on Lithuania in Landscape and Memory.
Cheers
Major irony!
Merry Christmas, Mr. Shamir, though the Julian calendar one is on Sunday.
I know the dates are not the same, but my closest friend is a Roman Catholic, has been taught by the priests to dislike the Orthodox, I say that is wrong.
However, I will be at Mass this weekend.
Good article, to summarise the problems, Trump has no intention of stopping the massive subsidies for Israel.
He is also influenced by maniacs who hate Iran, probably the most civilized nation in the Ummah, and a large portion of the population there dislikes the rule of the Mullahs, and has no faith in the religious rules they enforce.
However, to antagonise and persecute them is the wrong path.
Trunp wants, presumably, to tear up the Obama/Kerry treaty with Iran, perhaps the only real foreign-policy achievement the Obama regime had (and itself unfair to Iran IMHO).
The move the embarrassy to Jerusalem idea is also idiotic.
Excuse my error, saying ‘Julian’ where it should have been ‘Gregorian’. Can assure that I was noticing my error from memory,
Don't have time to read all, but will try to read all of it. Since I am half German I find this very interesting.
But I don't understand the comment "You never knew anyone of the large crowd of men named Vytautas, eh?"
Because the point of my post was to draw attention to exactly that history.
Which came to my attention in the course of my readings on the history of the Ukraine.
Basically the Grand Duchy straddled the whole isthmus between the Baltic and the Black Seas that connects western Europe to the rest of the continent.
Re Danuta, not sure what that comment means. I don't know personally anyone named Danuta. Three of the hyphenated Lithuanians I know are named Donguala. Most of the Lithuanian Americans I have known have been very proud of their cultural heritage---once they started to learn more about it.
Simon Schama has quite a lot of material on Lithuania in Landscape and Memory.
Cheers
The Lithuanian Rifles were a major factor in the Bolshevik coup d’etat.
Major irony!
Why did so many Slavs, who'd initially welcomed the Nazis as liberators, soon turn against them and join the anti-German partisans? Stalin was ruthless, and he could kill millions to create a new order. But once the new order was established, his idea was to turn Slavs into proud workers and comrades.
It wouldn't have been my idea of dignity or freedom, but communism didn't deny the humanity of the Slavs.
In contrast, Nazi invaders' long-term goal was to kill tens of millions and turn the rest of Slavs into permanent helot race. Stalin used horrible means but his End was to create a society where all members of USSR would be equal in humanity.
Hitler used horrible means for an End where Slavs would forever be a slave race for German colonizers. Nazism was different from original Italian Fascism that didn't deny the humanity of other peoples. Nazism was a most pathological radical racist version of fascism. To prove that Soviet-ism was ultimately better than Nazism, consider the Soviet treatment of Eastern Bloc nations. Yes, Soviet troops acted savage and raped a lot of women. War brings out the worst in all of us.
But once the dust settled, the Russians didn't treat East Germans as subhumans. They treated East Germans, along with Poles-Czechs-Hungarians-Bulgarians-etc, as fellow comrades. Sure, if satellite nations rebelled, Soviet tanks rolled in. And the political repression could be severe. But ideologically and ethically, Soviets never denied the humanity of those in the communist bloc.
Nazis, in contrast, denied the humanity of Slavs in their invasion eastward.
then why did millions of Russians and Poles and Ukrainians and Cossacks and Lithuanians and Estonians and so many others don the German uniform and fight against the Bolsheviks?
who were all those men who the treacherous Brits returned to Stalin at Yalta to be keelhauled?
Men who had watched what the Bolshevik had done to the Kulaks by the millions and their deeds at Katyn forest. Men who had watched in horror at what Bela Kun was capable of, and knew the Bolsheviks for what they were. Genocidal fiends with a cruel and otherworldly hatred for white Christians of ability.
ask Solzhenitsyn, or the ‘Hungarian uprising’ patriots, or even Ayn Rand, and they’d say different.
.
we don’t know what they would have done because they lost and the Soviets and allies won and since then we’ve all marinated in a cartoon version of the war as the perfect good vs. the perfect evil, and that’s bullshit. I know Hitler was a flawed racist asshole and I would never try to defend him or the Nazis, but as far as I can tell, his rise to power was fueled by the sheer unmitigated, genocidal (yes) evil of the Bolsheviks.
I consider the Russians as being victims of the Bolsheviks just as the Hungarians and Ukrainians and Poles and so many others. But the Russians seem keen on propping up the narrative that somehow they were liberators as the Red Army Rapists marched across Eastern Europe and slaughtered and raped and rained down horrors and cruelty that chills the blood to read about. So as bad as the Nazis were, the Soviets were at least as bad, (and as far as I’m concerned, much, much worse).
I agree
“fellow comrades” under an individualism-crushing system of repression.
You speak of what I consider an evil system of police-state thuggery as if it wasn’t so bad, because it was universally imposed. As an American having grown up under freedom, I can’t comprehend peons to such dignity-crushing oppression by the state. It sounds Orwellian to me, and I’d fight against it. Not laud it in any way whatsoever.
I understand the Slavic resentment and even hatred of the racial arrogance of the Nazis. But had there been no Bolsheviks, then there would have been no Nazis as a response to that monstrous agenda of genocide and domination that was Bolshevism. Just as- had there been no Zionism, then there never would have been the scourge of PLO or Hamas or Al Qaeda Muslim terrorism that was born of Zionist terror and genocide. You see? One was a consequence of the other.
The Iranian regime that is hostile to the US, was born of the terror of the Shah and SAVAK that the US and Israel imposed upon Iran for a generation. Actions have consequences, and the German people understood all too well the very real threat of Bolshevik evil. They simply had no other choice than the Nazis. There was no other game in town. Just as the Slavs that donned the (hated) German uniform, did so only to expel the Red Army, that then would have turned their attention to the Germans.
Magyars are not slavs. Ayn Rand (Anna Rosembaum) was a Jew.
This dismantles much of your argument.
Not as bad as what the Einsatztruppen did throughout the Russian/Soviet lands:
Herd Jewish women and children into holes and shoot them dead. Probably after raping a certain number. Women often bear the brunt of the "collective punishment" meted out in wartime.
Probably atrocity competitions are pointless.
It seems that every so-called "international" conflict intensifies internal conflicts and generally heightens the confusion---also of historians, trying to sort things out in the end.
Just look at the confusion over whether it is the "liberation" or the "fall" of Aleppo.
Tehre are always internal divisions. Opportunistic exploitation of internal divisions was one of the factors that allowed small groups of conquistadors to vanquish sophisticated New World empires, such as, specifically, the Incas. It also the preferred modus operandi of the USA: find a disaffected group and use it to create a "wedge" in the country it is targeting for rakeover I mean takeover, but rakeover is also pretty close to the truth. Exhibits A,B,C, D, etc: Libya, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, etc.
But people will continue to argue as to which was worse, the Bolshevik or the Nazi system. If the Nazis had been content to stay within their own borders, things might have looked a whole lot different . . .
who were all those men who the treacherous Brits returned to Stalin at Yalta to be keelhauled?
Men who had watched what the Bolshevik had done to the Kulaks by the millions and their deeds at Katyn forest. Men who had watched in horror at what Bela Kun was capable of, and knew the Bolsheviks for what they were. Genocidal fiends with a cruel and otherworldly hatred for white Christians of ability. ask Solzhenitsyn, or the 'Hungarian uprising' patriots, or even Ayn Rand, and they'd say different. .
we don't know what they would have done because they lost and the Soviets and allies won and since then we've all marinated in a cartoon version of the war as the perfect good vs. the perfect evil, and that's bullshit. I know Hitler was a flawed racist asshole and I would never try to defend him or the Nazis, but as far as I can tell, his rise to power was fueled by the sheer unmitigated, genocidal (yes) evil of the Bolsheviks.
I consider the Russians as being victims of the Bolsheviks just as the Hungarians and Ukrainians and Poles and so many others. But the Russians seem keen on propping up the narrative that somehow they were liberators as the Red Army Rapists marched across Eastern Europe and slaughtered and raped and rained down horrors and cruelty that chills the blood to read about. So as bad as the Nazis were, the Soviets were at least as bad, (and as far as I'm concerned, much, much worse). I agree "fellow comrades" under an individualism-crushing system of repression.
You speak of what I consider an evil system of police-state thuggery as if it wasn't so bad, because it was universally imposed. As an American having grown up under freedom, I can't comprehend peons to such dignity-crushing oppression by the state. It sounds Orwellian to me, and I'd fight against it. Not laud it in any way whatsoever.
I understand the Slavic resentment and even hatred of the racial arrogance of the Nazis. But had there been no Bolsheviks, then there would have been no Nazis as a response to that monstrous agenda of genocide and domination that was Bolshevism. Just as- had there been no Zionism, then there never would have been the scourge of PLO or Hamas or Al Qaeda Muslim terrorism that was born of Zionist terror and genocide. You see? One was a consequence of the other.
The Iranian regime that is hostile to the US, was born of the terror of the Shah and SAVAK that the US and Israel imposed upon Iran for a generation. Actions have consequences, and the German people understood all too well the very real threat of Bolshevik evil. They simply had no other choice than the Nazis. There was no other game in town. Just as the Slavs that donned the (hated) German uniform, did so only to expel the Red Army, that then would have turned their attention to the Germans.
Rurik
Magyars are not slavs. Ayn Rand (Anna Rosembaum) was a Jew.
This dismantles much of your argument.
I think most of us here all know by now that Ms. Rand was Jewish, it's not a secret
the point is that Soviet communism was a repressive horror. Even for non-Slavs.
So if the spirit and aspirations (and so much more) of Jews and Magyars were crushed by Soviet communism, how much worse it must have been for the myriad Slavs in Poland and Russia and Serbia and elsewhere? They suffered the most.
I've been to some former communist countries in Eastern Europe. I've seen the gray drab of the landscapes of buildings purposely designed to stamp out personality or aspiration. A building can have aspiration and inspire, you know. And I didn't realize that simply by reading Ayn Rand, it's an obvious truth. They designed life around death. They set about to orchestrate an emotional and spiritual wasteland. Inner happiness (love, affection, exultation for life) was bourgeoisie and had to be crushed out. Love, such as it was- was only for the party. For big brother, so to speak. I can't imagine what that must have been like, even at its least murderous. So my point is that even if they managed to make it universal, that was small relief to those that suffered under such an oppressive regime.
pure bullshit
it’s was the Bolshevik terror (and allied treachery at the end of WWI) that foisted Herr Hitler upon the scene
had there been no Bolshevik fiends to order their goons to ram bayonets through the young flesh of the Romanov girls, there would have been no need for the rise of Nazism as a repudiation of and alternative to communism.
the reason NATO is on Russia’s doorstep is because Putin has wrested control of Russia away from the modern day Bolsheviks who enslaved and then looted her in the last century, and have the West enslaved today.
Did not bother to read past that point. T. S. Eliot's Triumph of Bullshit is too inspired to be diluted:Ladies, on whom my attentions have waited
If you consider my merits are small
Etiolated, alembicated,
Orotund, tasteless, fantastical,
Monotonous, crotchety, constipated,
Impotent galamatias
Affected, possibly imitated,
For Christ's sake stick it up your ass.T. S. Eliot
who were all those men who the treacherous Brits returned to Stalin at Yalta to be keelhauled?
Men who had watched what the Bolshevik had done to the Kulaks by the millions and their deeds at Katyn forest. Men who had watched in horror at what Bela Kun was capable of, and knew the Bolsheviks for what they were. Genocidal fiends with a cruel and otherworldly hatred for white Christians of ability. ask Solzhenitsyn, or the 'Hungarian uprising' patriots, or even Ayn Rand, and they'd say different. .
we don't know what they would have done because they lost and the Soviets and allies won and since then we've all marinated in a cartoon version of the war as the perfect good vs. the perfect evil, and that's bullshit. I know Hitler was a flawed racist asshole and I would never try to defend him or the Nazis, but as far as I can tell, his rise to power was fueled by the sheer unmitigated, genocidal (yes) evil of the Bolsheviks.
I consider the Russians as being victims of the Bolsheviks just as the Hungarians and Ukrainians and Poles and so many others. But the Russians seem keen on propping up the narrative that somehow they were liberators as the Red Army Rapists marched across Eastern Europe and slaughtered and raped and rained down horrors and cruelty that chills the blood to read about. So as bad as the Nazis were, the Soviets were at least as bad, (and as far as I'm concerned, much, much worse). I agree "fellow comrades" under an individualism-crushing system of repression.
You speak of what I consider an evil system of police-state thuggery as if it wasn't so bad, because it was universally imposed. As an American having grown up under freedom, I can't comprehend peons to such dignity-crushing oppression by the state. It sounds Orwellian to me, and I'd fight against it. Not laud it in any way whatsoever.
I understand the Slavic resentment and even hatred of the racial arrogance of the Nazis. But had there been no Bolsheviks, then there would have been no Nazis as a response to that monstrous agenda of genocide and domination that was Bolshevism. Just as- had there been no Zionism, then there never would have been the scourge of PLO or Hamas or Al Qaeda Muslim terrorism that was born of Zionist terror and genocide. You see? One was a consequence of the other.
The Iranian regime that is hostile to the US, was born of the terror of the Shah and SAVAK that the US and Israel imposed upon Iran for a generation. Actions have consequences, and the German people understood all too well the very real threat of Bolshevik evil. They simply had no other choice than the Nazis. There was no other game in town. Just as the Slavs that donned the (hated) German uniform, did so only to expel the Red Army, that then would have turned their attention to the Germans.
“Yes, Soviet troops acted savage and raped a lot of women. ”
Not as bad as what the Einsatztruppen did throughout the Russian/Soviet lands:
Herd Jewish women and children into holes and shoot them dead. Probably after raping a certain number. Women often bear the brunt of the “collective punishment” meted out in wartime.
Probably atrocity competitions are pointless.
It seems that every so-called “international” conflict intensifies internal conflicts and generally heightens the confusion—also of historians, trying to sort things out in the end.
Just look at the confusion over whether it is the “liberation” or the “fall” of Aleppo.
Tehre are always internal divisions. Opportunistic exploitation of internal divisions was one of the factors that allowed small groups of conquistadors to vanquish sophisticated New World empires, such as, specifically, the Incas. It also the preferred modus operandi of the USA: find a disaffected group and use it to create a “wedge” in the country it is targeting for rakeover I mean takeover, but rakeover is also pretty close to the truth. Exhibits A,B,C, D, etc: Libya, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, etc.
But people will continue to argue as to which was worse, the Bolshevik or the Nazi system. If the Nazis had been content to stay within their own borders, things might have looked a whole lot different . . .
my main point was that Nazism was a response to Bolshevism. The genocidal death-cult of Bolshevism came first, and they were agitating to take control of Germany too. The German people had to choose between the two, because there was no real third option. Just as so many millions of Russians and Eastern Europeans and Baltics and others like Norwegians were willing to don the hated German uniform, because they considered (rightfully so in some cases) that the Bolsheviks were even worse.
but my main point now is that the Russians and Germans and Ukrainians and Poles should all repudiate all of that madness as the fiendish scheming of NY and London bankers, just like today.
We all should repudiate all of the war pigs and war mongers who always foist the wars but then never fight in them. It's Ukrainians and Syrians that are doing the dying as the Kagan family laughs all the way to the bank. Kolomoisky will make a few billions dollars more on the war he foists on those poor people without getting so much as a hangnail.
And that's the way it always is. Rich cocksuckers getting richer as poor young men and women get ground under the dirt. Russian, German, Ukrainian, Syrian and so many more.
Magyars are not slavs. Ayn Rand (Anna Rosembaum) was a Jew.
This dismantles much of your argument.
not at all Che
I think most of us here all know by now that Ms. Rand was Jewish, it’s not a secret
the point is that Soviet communism was a repressive horror. Even for non-Slavs.
So if the spirit and aspirations (and so much more) of Jews and Magyars were crushed by Soviet communism, how much worse it must have been for the myriad Slavs in Poland and Russia and Serbia and elsewhere? They suffered the most.
I’ve been to some former communist countries in Eastern Europe. I’ve seen the gray drab of the landscapes of buildings purposely designed to stamp out personality or aspiration. A building can have aspiration and inspire, you know. And I didn’t realize that simply by reading Ayn Rand, it’s an obvious truth. They designed life around death. They set about to orchestrate an emotional and spiritual wasteland. Inner happiness (love, affection, exultation for life) was bourgeoisie and had to be crushed out. Love, such as it was- was only for the party. For big brother, so to speak. I can’t imagine what that must have been like, even at its least murderous. So my point is that even if they managed to make it universal, that was small relief to those that suffered under such an oppressive regime.
I appreciate your point. However, the public-housing thing is applying in many places. My closest friend is living in one such in Tokyo.
Not that my private rental place is much good, at least the landlady is a nice person.
I am a reformed anti-Trot Commie, still think that the CP(J) is the best of our political parties. ... but they have little connection with Communism now, more that they have more civic virtue than the rest.
Since my phone's on slow mode until the new year,
A merry Christmas to you, Rurik.
Or just about any housing estate in the UK or the USA?Hard to beat for the "stamping out" effect.
And no free health care and education to alleviate the stamping out. Yep. Whole lotta stamping out of the spirit going on in the communist and capitalist territories of Planet Earth.
Not as bad as what the Einsatztruppen did throughout the Russian/Soviet lands:
Herd Jewish women and children into holes and shoot them dead. Probably after raping a certain number. Women often bear the brunt of the "collective punishment" meted out in wartime.
Probably atrocity competitions are pointless.
It seems that every so-called "international" conflict intensifies internal conflicts and generally heightens the confusion---also of historians, trying to sort things out in the end.
Just look at the confusion over whether it is the "liberation" or the "fall" of Aleppo.
Tehre are always internal divisions. Opportunistic exploitation of internal divisions was one of the factors that allowed small groups of conquistadors to vanquish sophisticated New World empires, such as, specifically, the Incas. It also the preferred modus operandi of the USA: find a disaffected group and use it to create a "wedge" in the country it is targeting for rakeover I mean takeover, but rakeover is also pretty close to the truth. Exhibits A,B,C, D, etc: Libya, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, etc.
But people will continue to argue as to which was worse, the Bolshevik or the Nazi system. If the Nazis had been content to stay within their own borders, things might have looked a whole lot different . . .
I agree with much of what you say Skeptikal
my main point was that Nazism was a response to Bolshevism. The genocidal death-cult of Bolshevism came first, and they were agitating to take control of Germany too. The German people had to choose between the two, because there was no real third option. Just as so many millions of Russians and Eastern Europeans and Baltics and others like Norwegians were willing to don the hated German uniform, because they considered (rightfully so in some cases) that the Bolsheviks were even worse.
but my main point now is that the Russians and Germans and Ukrainians and Poles should all repudiate all of that madness as the fiendish scheming of NY and London bankers, just like today.
We all should repudiate all of the war pigs and war mongers who always foist the wars but then never fight in them. It’s Ukrainians and Syrians that are doing the dying as the Kagan family laughs all the way to the bank. Kolomoisky will make a few billions dollars more on the war he foists on those poor people without getting so much as a hangnail.
And that’s the way it always is. Rich cocksuckers getting richer as poor young men and women get ground under the dirt. Russian, German, Ukrainian, Syrian and so many more.
it's was the Bolshevik terror (and allied treachery at the end of WWI) that foisted Herr Hitler upon the scene
had there been no Bolshevik fiends to order their goons to ram bayonets through the young flesh of the Romanov girls, there would have been no need for the rise of Nazism as a repudiation of and alternative to communism. the reason NATO is on Russia's doorstep is because Putin has wrested control of Russia away from the modern day Bolsheviks who enslaved and then looted her in the last century, and have the West enslaved today.
“Without Lenin and Stalin there would be no ‘Russia’, with or without other ethnic populations and languages.
pure bullshit….”
Did not bother to read past that point. T. S. Eliot’s Triumph of Bullshit is too inspired to be diluted:
Ladies, on whom my attentions have waited
If you consider my merits are small
Etiolated, alembicated,
Orotund, tasteless, fantastical,
Monotonous, crotchety, constipated,
Impotent galamatias
Affected, possibly imitated,
For Christ’s sake stick it up your ass.
T. S. Eliot
(I was trying to be kind by saying it was pure bullshit)
Maybe that was what Eliot wrote. I doubt it. Happy if it is accurate!
Did not bother to read past that point. T. S. Eliot's Triumph of Bullshit is too inspired to be diluted:Ladies, on whom my attentions have waited
If you consider my merits are small
Etiolated, alembicated,
Orotund, tasteless, fantastical,
Monotonous, crotchety, constipated,
Impotent galamatias
Affected, possibly imitated,
For Christ's sake stick it up your ass.T. S. Eliot
OK. let me amend that…
- just about the stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever read in my life
(I was trying to be kind by saying it was pure bullshit)
I think most of us here all know by now that Ms. Rand was Jewish, it's not a secret
the point is that Soviet communism was a repressive horror. Even for non-Slavs.
So if the spirit and aspirations (and so much more) of Jews and Magyars were crushed by Soviet communism, how much worse it must have been for the myriad Slavs in Poland and Russia and Serbia and elsewhere? They suffered the most.
I've been to some former communist countries in Eastern Europe. I've seen the gray drab of the landscapes of buildings purposely designed to stamp out personality or aspiration. A building can have aspiration and inspire, you know. And I didn't realize that simply by reading Ayn Rand, it's an obvious truth. They designed life around death. They set about to orchestrate an emotional and spiritual wasteland. Inner happiness (love, affection, exultation for life) was bourgeoisie and had to be crushed out. Love, such as it was- was only for the party. For big brother, so to speak. I can't imagine what that must have been like, even at its least murderous. So my point is that even if they managed to make it universal, that was small relief to those that suffered under such an oppressive regime.
Rurik,
I appreciate your point. However, the public-housing thing is applying in many places. My closest friend is living in one such in Tokyo.
Not that my private rental place is much good, at least the landlady is a nice person.
I am a reformed anti-Trot Commie, still think that the CP(J) is the best of our political parties. … but they have little connection with Communism now, more that they have more civic virtue than the rest.
Since my phone’s on slow mode until the new year,
A merry Christmas to you, Rurik.
Hey Che,
I understand the motivations that make communism seem preferable to capitalism, at least as far as capitalism is often a brand of klepto-crony-capitalism like we have in the US. And I also think Castro has actually helped Cuba stay ecologically pristine with the Cuban people able to enjoy fantastic vistas and natural and sublime beauty without the Western corporations paving it all under and turning all the Cuban people into domestics for their assorted Marriott, etc.. resorts and hotels that would cater to the world’s criminal elites and pedophiles and ugly American tourists.
it’s a mixed bag
a nice landlady is a wonderful thing. I know, I’ve had a few over the years. Not to be pooh-poohed by any means.
And a very Merry Christmas to you too Che! I’m hoping the new year is going to bring peace and hope to millions of the world’s citizens that haven’t know either for a long, long time.
cheers
Did not bother to read past that point. T. S. Eliot's Triumph of Bullshit is too inspired to be diluted:Ladies, on whom my attentions have waited
If you consider my merits are small
Etiolated, alembicated,
Orotund, tasteless, fantastical,
Monotonous, crotchety, constipated,
Impotent galamatias
Affected, possibly imitated,
For Christ's sake stick it up your ass.T. S. Eliot
If you want Eliot, ‘arse’ would be better. You would knowing that ‘ass’ is a diminutive and dim member of the equines.
Maybe that was what Eliot wrote. I doubt it. Happy if it is accurate!
Eliot wrote “ass”. It is one of his earliest poems–written years before but not published until 1915.
Unlike “bullshit”, the origin of which is unknown and not clearly British or American, “stick it up your ass” is an American expression in origin, and that is surely part of the message to Britishers and others.
I briefly forgot that Eliot was US-born. He made so much effort to fake it in that way later on.
From your statement re. time of writing and publication, that must have been written in the USA.
Mea culpa for my silly post.
Maybe that was what Eliot wrote. I doubt it. Happy if it is accurate!
By the way, one quoted only one stanza.
I know the dates are not the same, but my closest friend is a Roman Catholic, has been taught by the priests to dislike the Orthodox, I say that is wrong.
However, I will be at Mass this weekend.
Good article, to summarise the problems, Trump has no intention of stopping the massive subsidies for Israel.
He is also influenced by maniacs who hate Iran, probably the most civilized nation in the Ummah, and a large portion of the population there dislikes the rule of the Mullahs, and has no faith in the religious rules they enforce.
However, to antagonise and persecute them is the wrong path.
Trunp wants, presumably, to tear up the Obama/Kerry treaty with Iran, perhaps the only real foreign-policy achievement the Obama regime had (and itself unfair to Iran IMHO).
The move the embarrassy to Jerusalem idea is also idiotic.
Just a note, Che. No priest I ever knew taught Catholics to dislike the Orthodox. Quite the contrary. But they all wish, as I do, that we may once again be as one. I doubt I will live to see that wonderful day.
Even the British Catholic Herald has much commentary against the Orthodox, one priest in particular, whose writing I otherwise like and learn from at times, in English language, some history, and Catholic theology, makes a habit of it.
From what I gather, the Herald is the conservative publication for Catholics there, I am to enjoying many articles.
The other one, pro-gay-marriage, Islamic invader flood, women's ordination, etc., I have never read, forgetting the title.
Looking from afar at the Anglican and, in the US, Episcopalian ordained women, they seem a tragic lot of same-sex lovers in general, or at best bovine lovers of the vestments alone.
It is a little like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (I met one of their leaders once, an Episcopalian synod member, and maker of great conversation).
He was a very likeable person, very active mind. ... but should he be a near-cleric? Synod is close.
This is too long, all should be as one, I agree, but can that include the Mormon's nonsensical claims to be Christian, Jehovah's Witnesses to be likewise? Interestingly, the latter is quite popular here, one work colleague is influenced by them.
Would like to take my friend to the Orthodox Christmas service after next week, but planning to be out of town.
Still will be going to mass.
Excuse the overly long post.
Merry Christmas schmenz!
Unlike "bullshit", the origin of which is unknown and not clearly British or American, "stick it up your ass" is an American expression in origin, and that is surely part of the message to Britishers and others.
Oh no! Sorry, E. A.
I briefly forgot that Eliot was US-born. He made so much effort to fake it in that way later on.
From your statement re. time of writing and publication, that must have been written in the USA.
Mea culpa for my silly post.
Well, dear schmenz, some still do in Japan.
Even the British Catholic Herald has much commentary against the Orthodox, one priest in particular, whose writing I otherwise like and learn from at times, in English language, some history, and Catholic theology, makes a habit of it.
From what I gather, the Herald is the conservative publication for Catholics there, I am to enjoying many articles.
The other one, pro-gay-marriage, Islamic invader flood, women’s ordination, etc., I have never read, forgetting the title.
Looking from afar at the Anglican and, in the US, Episcopalian ordained women, they seem a tragic lot of same-sex lovers in general, or at best bovine lovers of the vestments alone.
It is a little like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (I met one of their leaders once, an Episcopalian synod member, and maker of great conversation).
He was a very likeable person, very active mind. … but should he be a near-cleric? Synod is close.
This is too long, all should be as one, I agree, but can that include the Mormon’s nonsensical claims to be Christian, Jehovah’s Witnesses to be likewise? Interestingly, the latter is quite popular here, one work colleague is influenced by them.
Would like to take my friend to the Orthodox Christmas service after next week, but planning to be out of town.
Still will be going to mass.
Excuse the overly long post.
Merry Christmas schmenz!
Major irony!
Latvian Rifles ))) latyshskie strelki, in Russian
Anyway, Russian Christmas service is in the evening Friday 6 January. The Greeks and other Orthodox switched to a New Julian Calendar, and celebrate same time as Catholics, at night 24 to 25 Dec.
I think most of us here all know by now that Ms. Rand was Jewish, it's not a secret
the point is that Soviet communism was a repressive horror. Even for non-Slavs.
So if the spirit and aspirations (and so much more) of Jews and Magyars were crushed by Soviet communism, how much worse it must have been for the myriad Slavs in Poland and Russia and Serbia and elsewhere? They suffered the most.
I've been to some former communist countries in Eastern Europe. I've seen the gray drab of the landscapes of buildings purposely designed to stamp out personality or aspiration. A building can have aspiration and inspire, you know. And I didn't realize that simply by reading Ayn Rand, it's an obvious truth. They designed life around death. They set about to orchestrate an emotional and spiritual wasteland. Inner happiness (love, affection, exultation for life) was bourgeoisie and had to be crushed out. Love, such as it was- was only for the party. For big brother, so to speak. I can't imagine what that must have been like, even at its least murderous. So my point is that even if they managed to make it universal, that was small relief to those that suffered under such an oppressive regime.
” I’ve seen the gray drab of the landscapes of buildings purposely designed to stamp out personality or aspiration.”
Yeah, really. Like, ever been to the Bronx?
Or just about any housing estate in the UK or the USA?
Hard to beat for the “stamping out” effect.
And no free health care and education to alleviate the stamping out. Yep. Whole lotta stamping out of the spirit going on in the communist and capitalist territories of Planet Earth.
that is slavery my friend- pure and simple
I'd oppose (kill if I could) anyone who tried to tell me the fruits of my efforts are not mine, and that they belong to all the people in need, and it's up to uniformed, armed thugs to make sure it gets redistributed (after they take their generous cut of course)
and anyone who disagrees IMO, is either thinking that they're the one in need with a legitimate claim to the (my) fruits, or the thug who plans on taking it by force
Or just about any housing estate in the UK or the USA?Hard to beat for the "stamping out" effect.
And no free health care and education to alleviate the stamping out. Yep. Whole lotta stamping out of the spirit going on in the communist and capitalist territories of Planet Earth.
yes, but just consider the mantra – ‘from each according to ability / to each according to need’
that is slavery my friend- pure and simple
I’d oppose (kill if I could) anyone who tried to tell me the fruits of my efforts are not mine, and that they belong to all the people in need, and it’s up to uniformed, armed thugs to make sure it gets redistributed (after they take their generous cut of course)
and anyone who disagrees IMO, is either thinking that they’re the one in need with a legitimate claim to the (my) fruits, or the thug who plans on taking it by force