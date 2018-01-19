"You Are Now Entering the American Sector"

Russia avoided the Syrian quagmire despite dire predictions. Putin minimised his footprint, his war is almost over, ISIL has been defeated. Trump could also exclaim “Mission is completed!” – and fly home. But it seems he is eager to rush in where angels fear to tread. Trump does not mind doing for the Israeli Prime Minister what his predecessors, whether Democrats or Republicans, refused, namely, fighting Israel’s war by indefinitely extending the hostile and illegal occupation of Syria.
He should have learned by now that foreign policy is not his forte. His liberal opponents at home effectively neutralise every move he does. Worse, his steps are counterproductive. He would achieve more if he were to forget about the world at large for a long while, and let the world forget about him.
Take, for instance, the Iranian protests. They appeared so dangerous for the regime, when the crowds called for resurrection of the late Shah and for withdrawal from Syria. They could have become dangerous, but they dissipated thanks to the timely intervention of President Trump. He had promptly expressed his support for the protesters.
Even the more pro-American segments of the European body politic have learned by now that the real American establishment never agrees with the real President Trump, and refused being drawn into human rights rhetoric and condemning Iran. We may quietly cheer the obnoxious Nikki Haley, who had succeeded in annoying the international community so much during the Jerusalem vote that her attempt to call the Security Council to arms miserably backfired.
The Russians and the Turks took Trump’s cue and denounced (otherwise almost non-existent) American intervention, while the Europeans stayed away. The Iranian protesters understood who would enjoy more riots and went back home, to deny Trump this pleasure. This was a very good outcome for the Russians who could have found themselves in dire straits in Syria without Iranian ground troops.
In Palestine, the steady genius of Trump achieved the near-impossible feat of forcing the Palestinian leadership’s withdrawal from the Oslo Accords. These miserable accords, blessed by the US and EU, and condemned by the late, great Edward Said, had been the basis of apartheid perpetuation in Israel/Palestine. As long as they were preserved, one couldn’t expect much change; they were the Iron Dome of Israeli politics, quipped an Israeli wit. Now they are dead and gone, and the new rules will be laid down, presumably with Russia’s participation.
The US-North Korean stand-off looked perilous, and the nuclear war appeared imminent. But Trump’s obvious insanity restored some sense to the troubled soul of South Korean president Moon. He understood that he was likely to become the president of incinerated Seoul, and called his North Korean counterpart for a friendly chat. The two Korean leaders exchanged virtual cigars and agreed to provide a joint team at the Olympic Games, to great disappointment of war-mongering Trump. This breakthrough encouraged the Russians and the Chinese so much that they refused to visit the Vancouver gathering; without them, the meeting had very little meaning, if any.
In Syria, the Russians came under the Attack of the Drones, which coincided with the government army offensive in the rebel-run Idlib province. The drones also came from Idlib, where the last act of the civil war is being played. Turkey was supposed to keep peace in Idlib, and the Turks were upset by the offensive. They said peace negotiations with the rebels were the only way to restore order; this suits the Russians who generally prefer to negotiate rather than fight. But Damascus does not believe in negotiations with the Islamist radicals; these radicals, a new reincarnation of al Qaeda, make impossible demands like “Assad must go”, and use the negotiation time to entrench. Confrontation between the Turks and ‘their’ rebels on one side, and the Russians and ‘their’ Syrians over Idlib was been looming and threatening.
Things could have become uncomfortable for the Russians, but here again, the US helped by declaring that they were arming and training a new rebel army in Syrian Kurdistan. Nothing spurs the Turks into action as fast as Kurdish moves. Just recently they succeeded in defeating Barzani’s attempt at creating an independent Kurdistan in Iraq, and now, Kurdistan Take Two, this time in Syria. Erdogan promised to drown the new Kurdish army under American leadership in rivers of blood and began gathering troops on the border of Afrin, the smaller Kurdish-held enclave. Even Erdogan was not sufficiently imprudent to confront both Russia and the US at once, and he patched up his relations with Putin. The Attack of the Drones has been re-assigned from the Turkish-supported rebels to the US-supported ones, as a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane had been in the air in that area at the right time. Thus the big danger of Russia-Turkey quarrel was averted, while US-Turkey enmity quickly rose.
This would be a very good time for the Americans to go home while the going is good. Turkey is much more important for the US than Syria could ever be; while for Israel it is other way around, Syria is more important. This was the moment of choice for President Trump: what does he treasure more, the US or Israel? The answer has been given in Rex Tillerson’s speech at Hoover Institution.
If until now, the official US position was that they came to Syria to defeat ISIS and then go home when the mission is completed, now we were disabused. Americans are not going anywhere. They will stay put forever, or until kicked out; another part of Syria, besides the Golan Heights, will be occupied.
“The US will maintain a military presence in Syria… We will not repeat the 2011 mistake of pulling out from Iraq. We shall strive for the diminishment of Iranian influence — the northern arch will be denied, and Syria’s neighbours [read: Israel] will be secure. [We will stay until] Syria is free from weapons of mass destruction… The US will not withdraw until Assad is gone”.
Thus, Sergey Lavrov’s assessment given last week, that Americans intend to dismember Syria, became true. “A course was set for the partition of Syria,” the Russian minister of foreign affairs said. Now this prediction turned into reality.
Well, what else is new? Americans never leave voluntarily. Whenever they come, they try and stay forever. They came to Philippines in 1898, and they are still there, despite many demands to get out. They came to Cuba in 1898, and they still stay there, despite many promises to leave blood-soaked Guantanamo. In 1945, they occupied Germany and Japan, and they are still there, only their puppets change. They came to South Korea, and they still stay there. They conquered Afghanistan in 2001, and they are still there.
Among many colonial powers, the US is the exceptional one by its stubborn stickiness. It is easier to get rid of a chewing gum that got stuck to your sole than the American presence.
It is difficult, but not impossible. The Vietnamese did it. It took them many years, five million of their own dead, fifty thousand dead American soldiers, ruination of their economy, destruction of forests, cities bombed, My Lai burned and raped, but they succeeded in dispatching the Yanks home.
The Lebanese did it. Just one successful suicide driver had got through the gate of the Marines’ encampment, and killed over two hundred Marines. The US gunboats bombarded unprotected Lebanese villages in the mountains, but afterwards the Yanks sailed home.
The Somalis did it. They downed a couple of Black Hawk helicopters and in a single day-long battle killed two dozen of America’s best. Afterwards, the Americans went home.
The question is how many dead bodies will Trump need in order to understand that there is no place like home, and that American presence in Syria is unwelcome. The Israelis will be upset if the Yanks leave. From the Israeli point of view there is nothing as good as an American military presence in Syria next door. But President Trump was elected by the Americans, and he has to make the right choice, the sooner the better.
If after reading this far, you, my American reader, have had a moment of buyer’s regret for electing Trump, here comes another story to comfort you. Ben Cardin, a leading member of the Jewish Lobby, a Senator whose previous claim to fame had been authoring a bill that would have made it a felony to support a boycott of Israel, now took a new bold step. He has produced a very long report accusing Putin of interfering with the world and subverting democracy. It could be read like a pre-election advertisement for the smart Russian president. Alternatively, it is a call for stepping up warfare against Russia, for isolating her and sanctioning to the hilt.
Why is this prominent Jewish leader so keen to attack Russia? Putin seems to be a good buddy of Netanyahu, and Jews are happy in Russia. But these guys are not grateful.
In a recent piece, The Russia Insider chief editor Charles Bausman claimed that Jewry is on the forefront of the anti-Russia campaign. This long (5,000 words) piece annoyed a lot of people, encouraged a lot more, while some American Jews blamed Putin for its appearance. However, it is more complicated.
While indeed there are many ferociously anti-Russian and anti-Putin American Jews (Masha Gessen, Ben Cardin), they are usually a liberal lot, man-haters and anti-Trump to the (Max) Boot.
Pro-Trump Jews do not care much about Russia one way or other. They want Trump to fight wars for Israel in the Middle East.
If you find a non-Zionist and Russia-friendly American Jew, you have found a good and rare thing, and he is probably not a member of the Congress.
Just the thought that Mr Cardin and his lot would rule the US instead of Trump (in case of Ms Clinton’s victory) should cure your regrets.
And Cardin is dumber than Trump, too. Cardin’s accusations are dumb and trivial. Russians trying to influence US public opinion? What’s wrong with that? Every opinion-holding person tries to influence others, and these influences easily cross borders. Russians influence Americans, while Americans influence Russians. The US has much, much more influence in Russia (or anywhere else on this planet) than the other way around.
The Soviet Union of old wasn’t all that influential in the West (outside the narrow left-wing milieu), but modern Russia has much less influence than the USSR did, for Russia is not all that different and it does not offer a real alternative on a large scale. Russia has its own billionaires, it has its own immigrants from the global South, the Russians gave up smoking and once surly Russian salesgirls now smile to customers. The anti-Russian hype is rather baseless.
What do the Russians do? They try to offset and counteract the vicious anti-Russian campaign carried out in the US by Cardin’s gang, granted. This is reasonable and to be expected. But do they spread ideas for Western consumption that they themselves abhor? This is what I would call “weaponising propaganda,” and that is what the US did during the Cold War I, when their VOA and Radio Liberty encouraged internecine strife and ethnic nationalism in the Ukraine or Transcaucasia while promoting antiracism at home.
The Russians do not do it. They are sincere. They promote what they like. Russians do have quite conservative views. In their interaction with the West, the Russians express these views. They are against EU, and therefore they are for Brexit and for dissolution of the EU. For Russians, the EU is too liberal, and anyway the EU does not embrace Russia (the Russians wanted to join).
Regarding the US, the Russians do support conservative, traditional factors and those anti-globalist, parochial elements that contributed to the rise of Trump. Their support of Trump is not a manipulative one, but a sincere response.
The Russians have no political correctness. They say “Jew” as easily as you’d say “Pole” or “Cherokee”. They do not like mass migrations. They aren’t keen on Greeks and Georgians, Arabs and Armenians or indeed Tajiks, at least not in Russia, and not in big quantities, and they express this forbidden (for you) thought without hesitation. The Russians are ‘racists’, in the eyes of a New York liberal, but they easily marry and socialise across ethnic and racial borders. So when Russians express horror at the influx of dusky foreigners into Europe, they are not trying to cause trouble but speaking from their hearts. The Russians disprove of gender bending as much as your father did. They value masculine men and feminine women, and they are not ashamed of admitting that.
These are the transgressions of the Russians as discovered by Ben Cardin in his report. Why it bothers Ben Cardin and his lot to the extent of threatening far-away Russia with sanctions and war?
The Senator who had spend all his life since the age of 24 in politics, is an archetypical high-powered Jew, one of these Deep State figures who rule the US in fact, if not in name. Once, these powerful Jews had some powerful and similar-minded Gentiles to play ball with and to front for them. Not anymore. Real Americans of this kind do not exist anymore, or they can’t be relied upon.
That is why the Jewish Lobby wants to elect a black woman to the top position in the White House, whether Oprah or Michelle or even Condoleezza – it does not matter. Any one of them can be ruled by Ben Cardin and his ilk from behind the curtain, Wizard-of-Oz-style. And now the Democrats can’t find normal, regular men even for the lower rungs of power.
Ben Cardin wants to run for the Senate again; he will be opposed by Bradley (“Chelsea”) Manning, the man who leaked the State Department diplomatic cables to Wikileaks. I bless him for leaking the cables: people are entitled to know the dark secrets of the Deep State. I also sympathise with his suffering. After months of torture, he was forced to undergo castration in order to get out of jail. However, he is a patsy, not a strong-willed person suitable for a position of authority. He got himself in trouble because he could not keep his mouth shut. He had to brag about his feat, and quickly found himself locked up. While his predecessor, Deep Throat, kept his real identity secret until his last day.
The problem is, the opponents of Ben Cardin are as awful as he is. Glenn Greenwald writes in The Intercept: “Centrist Democrats Launch Smear Campaign Against Young Transgender Woman, All to Keep an Old, Straight, White Man in Power”. Every word in this sentence annoys. Manning is not a woman, for ‘woman’ is not a castrated man. (You can take the opinion of Germaine Greer, if my opinion is not good enough for you). Calling Cardin an “Old, Straight, White Man” is a clear-cut example of racism, sexism and ageism; it is ‘ad hominem’ of the worst kind, but these guys do not mind giving others a taste of the delicacy they hate.
I abhor Cardin not because he is an “Old, Straight, White Man”, for this definition would fit Lincoln and Tolstoy, but because he is a warmonger, a servant of the Lobby and an enemy of American workers.
I equally detest Greenwald, not because he is a Young Queer Coloured Jew, but because he privatised the treasure trove he got from Ed Snowden and turned it into a source of his personal enrichment, instead of sharing its contents with the people, as he was told to do by Snowden. I detest Greenwald for he turned the precious data to the spy agencies to rummage through and filter as they find fit.
But foremost of all I detest Greenwald for his support of identity politics; for his effort to make our kind of stand for freedom and against warmongers – alien and foreign to ordinary American men.
Greenwald and Cardin are two sides of the same coin. They are quite similar: not (only) by their Jewishness, but by their refusal to allow ordinary American men (who are Christian, “white” “straight” “males”, in their parlance) to decide their fate. For Greenwald and Cardin, the positions of authority should be reserved for transvestites, queers, women, persons of colour – or Jews who apparently have no gender, race or age.
We witness the same phenomenon in Israel, where the liberals use “they” as the pronoun of choice instead of sexist ‘he’ or ‘she’, acclaim a mixed-race non-binary-gender autistic person, insist on keeping illegal African immigrants, but can’t allow their Palestinian goyim elementary liberties of moving around, working or voting. It has the same explanation: the refugees, autistic persons or gender dissidents will not limit the power of those empowered now; the Palestinians would. Do not take your eyes off the ball, remember that all this delicate pussyfooting is about power.
Israel Shamir can be reached at adam@israelshamir.net
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
I really enjoyed your discussion of Russian men and women. I came over shortly after the wall came down, to Yakutsk. I am friends with your Olympic wrestling champion Pavel Pinigin and did wrestling team exchanges. I also helped develop the curriculum at YSU as it changed from Marxism to western business coursework. We took students who went through our business program over here and then went back to replace the old Marxists. I was on a team of professors who lectured over there first, and then developed this program.
On my third trip over there I became sick , and it lasted 2.5 years. I never went back.
I found the Russian people exactly as you described, and what is happening now both pains and enrages me. It is hard to believe how stupid, how utterly imbecilic we are.
Putin is a statesman I admire very much and he is Russian to the bone. He is a black belt in Judo, a real man. He is despised by the establishment in the USA for speaking the truth. I would take Putin over any politician in the west except for Ron Paul.
Thank you for this excellent article.
The good Israel Shamir errs above re Snowden & Greenwald … Greenwald is indeed a slimy character but for different reasons
As every major government knows, ‘Edward Snowden’ is in fact a known CIA fraud and hoax run by the US intel agencies, as Vladimir Putin himself hints, tho he plays along in one of the many US-Russia exchanges of favours … You will see this clearly if you look at the intel agency report on the Snowden fraud at Moscow’s SVR and FSB
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/09/21/russia-govt-report-snowden-greenwald-are-cia-frauds/
For example, laughably, the official story is that Edward Snowden first ‘leaked’ to Bush VP Dick Cheney’s friend & biographer at the Washington Post, anti-9-11-truth Bart Gellman … of course no real ‘dissident’ would ‘leak’ to Dick Cheney’s friend at a flagship CIA newspaper … And then Snowden was pumped by CIA rags NY Times & UK Guardian, global kings of Fake News & CIA propaganda
Note that Glenn Greenwald, is the employee in turn of 3 billionaire families, Bill Gates, the Rothschilds & now Pierre Omidyar, a CIA billionaire involved in Ukraine’s civil war, who certainly is not interested in helping ‘dissidents’ … Imagine what Ron Unz could do with $50 million for ‘great brave journalism’, like Omidyar gave to Greenwald, who produces very little except shallow meanderings, despite all that dosh
Glenn Greenwald & Jimmy Wales of the CIA’s Wikipedia, both were p-rnography sellers before their current gigs, gay p-rn in Greenwald’s case … a business where the CIA recruits its shills
There was little truly new in Snowden ‘revelations’, most of it known in essence years earlier, a 2008 book even – the USA is spying on everyone, all the big internet tools have ‘back doors’ for the CIA-NSA, etc … Snowden is partly fostering international black-mail, partly de-legitimising real dissidents who don’t have corp-and-CIA media promotion, partly a ‘rat trap’ to destroy real dissidents who contact Greenwald
Snowden & ‘constitutional lawyer’ Greenwald & ‘not really living at Ecuador Embassy’ Julian Assange (who was admitted to be a CIA fraud by both Zbigniew Brzezinski & Israel’s Netanyahu) – these guys not only all oppose 9/11 truth, but also, laughably refuse to discuss the USA Virginia federal judge court corruption about which they have specific files … the wide exposure of which would instantly make the extraditions of Snowden & Assange impossible
Snowden & Assange are in place to help identify & kill real dissidents duped into contacting Snowman’s and Assange’s media pumpers like Glenn Greenwald … People who trusted Greenwald or Assange are dead or in prison (Known dead: Seth Rich, Peter W Smith; jailed: Reality Leigh Winner, Lauri Love)
Julian Assange has had Rothschild lawyers & Snowden & family CIA-tied lawyers, Plato Cacheris, Bruce Fein, who never represent real dissidents etc etc
The fake ‘dissident hero’ is one of the CIA’s best operations, with few questioning a ‘hero’ offered up to them by the CIA’s own media … we are all so ‘eager’ to heroes we can fall for one supplied by the governments themselves
I am not against some conspiracy theories, but this one does not fit facts as I know.
Well the Yanks have to fight somewhere, might as well keep the Jews Happy, lots of money to be made in this area, everybody wants to buy arms, no winners in site, it’s perfect.
This breakthrough encouraged the Russians and the Chinese so much that they refused to visit the Vancouver gathering;
As I understand it, they weren’t invited.
Does anyone seriously believe that the Iranian people spontaneously called for the return of the Shah?
Ok, I’m sure a couple of people did. There’s always a couple. The same types who’d vote Charlie Manson for President. But, historically, there really isn’t much of an outcry from people to return rulers who tortured them and stole lots of their money.
I’m sure the outlets that want to publish all the news the CIA sees fit to print as democracy dies in darkness would have us believe that the Iranians are so deeply masochistic as to want the return of the Shah.
He does have sons. They live quietly and have never been involved in revanchist politics.
It’s my feeling that the demonstrations were orchestrated by a foreign government.
The Iranians may be dissatisfied with their present government. But there is no return of the Shah movement and never has been.
Ok, I'm sure a couple of people did. There's always a couple. The same types who'd vote Charlie Manson for President. But, historically, there really isn't much of an outcry from people to return rulers who tortured them and stole lots of their money.
I'm sure the outlets that want to publish all the news the CIA sees fit to print as democracy dies in darkness would have us believe that the Iranians are so deeply masochistic as to want the return of the Shah.
The Iranians referred to the old Shah, the founder of the dynasty, who was supposedly a progressive figure.
“This was the moment of choice for President Trump: what does he treasure more, the US or Israel? The answer has been given in Rex Tillerson’s speech at Hoover Institution.”
“Israel” runs “U.S.” policy, not Trump or America Firsters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPpybzN0cLo
The Neocons: https://mastersofdeception.wordpress.com/2013/07/18/masters-of-deception-chapter-fourteen/
As long as this is the case, there cannot be peace in the M.E.
What has happened to Russia & Germany, now happening to the “U.S.” (no longer united or free) will continue globally until the perpetrators get what they want? Who is effectively standing up to them? https://europathelastbattle.wordpress.com/watch/
Chapter 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QtLvxZ9d0yEY/
oh my god
Thank you for being willing to look and see.
Crap. Tell this to 27 million dead Soviet people that Germans were not racist. Another attempt to rewrite history. Really. One has to publish and show what Germans were doing in the Soviet union with PoWs and civilians to end this nonsense once and for all. Germans thanks to Russian kindness did not get what they richly deserved. I am watching Unknown war right now. Lots of German kindness on display.
Therefore in the beginning the attack had so much success, the Red Army still was in confusion.
About Russian war crimes on Germans, read the second book.
Horrible.
Bogdan Musial, ‘Kampfplatz Deutschland, Stalins Kriegspläne gegen den Westen’, Berlin 2008
Alfred M. de Zayas, ´Die Wehrmacht-Untersuchungsstelle, Dokumentation allierter Kriegsverbrechen im Zweiten Weltkrieg’ , 1979, 2001, München
How many of those 27 million Russian dead were killed by fellow Russians?
Zhukov was a reckless egomaniac who did not care for his own men.
Huge numbers of Russians surrendered preferring the tender mercies of Germans to being shot by fellow Russians in rearguard. Holodomor 2.0.
"I am watching Unknown war right now. Lots of German kindness on display."Laughable. A communist, USSR era produced propaganda piece that does not stand up to rational scrutiny.
recommended:
Operation Barbarossa Was A Preventive Attack https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7999Your veiled attempt to invoke the fake 'holocau$t' is also noted. Don't die stupid!
You should view the series, 'Europa - The Last Battle' before making irrelevant and mis-leading remarks in order to say "Crap" to what was posted. Or does authenticity not matter to you? Low-level hasbara trolls confuse and mislead readers. On a higher level of chaos-making and deception, doing more damage: https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2010/07/19/sayanim-israeli-operatives-in-the-u-s/
The Shah died 38 years ago. How could he possibly return to Iran?
Many years ago, I remember Shah's oldest son had some hallucinations of returning* to Iran as a new, improved Shah. But I think you are right: now he (or they) live quietly, not involved in politics.
The demonstrations were most likely spontaneous at the beginning, but as soon as they started, foreign organizers got involved. Both US and Israel most certainly have sleeper assets all over Iran, ready to be activated when needed.
_____________________
*
[Shah's Son Dreams of Returning as Monarch of Iran to End Nation's 'Nightmare'] (1987)
http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-30/news/mn-4822_1_iranian-exiles
Trump claims to be a genius, and maybe he is right. If he wants to pull back the American empire as promised, he says whatever the crazed neocons demand, and it undermines the empire!
The big problem with the Yinon/Ottoman reclamation/partition plan is the Kurds. Ideally, just use the old French colonial divisions from 1922. Map is here:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/4a/French_Mandate_for_Syria_and_the_Lebanon_map_en.svg
Israel “reclaims” the two southern provinces granted it by the Bible. Turkey reclaims its Aleppo province that the French stole in 1918. Turkey began publishing its new new map with borders expanded into Syria over two years ago:
http://foreignpolicy.com/2016/10/23/turkeys-religious-nationalists-want-ottoman-borders-iraq-erdogan/
Assad and his Alawites are pushed back to their coastal homeland province, providing a dumping ground for Arabs “displaced” as Israel “settles” its new territories.
This is a workable (yet evil) plan, but has major flaws. The Kurds were used as tools by Israel and its American assigned forces to control Iraq and attack Assad. Yet the Kurds are in the Turkish allotted area! And then the Russians showed up uninvited except by the recognized Syrian government, with their insistence on truth, justice, peace, and international law, which the neocons find outrageous.
The first idea was to topple Turkey, make it puppet state, and give that land to the Kurds, but that coup failed and backfired. So the Turks cut a deal with the Russians instead. They will now crush the Kurds, and this attack started yesterday.
So now we have some 4000 American troops scattered around Eastern Syria for no sane reason, surrounded by a million Syrians/Turks/Russians/Iranians/Iraqis who don’t want them there. This is like one of those old British colonial movies where good soldiers are left to die at desolate outposts.
For those limited to western media, here is news today about the new Turkish offensive to crush the Kurds in Syria.
https://www.dailysabah.com/war-on-terror/2018/01/20/first-stage-of-afrin-operation-against-pkk-linked-ypg-terrorists-begins-1516395787
” Among many colonial powers, the US is the exceptional one by its stubborn stickiness. It is easier to get rid of a chewing gum that got stuck to your sole than the American presence. ”
Which empire ever withdrew without bloodshed ?
You have proof about the lawyers representing them?
Given all the many very positive results of Trumpian “diplomacy”, as enumerated here …are you SURE it’s not deliberate?
As far as I can see, a US-backed, unrecognised Kurdish state in northern Syria is likely to be a positive for regional stability. Too weak to threaten its neighbours, and reducing the perceived legitimacy of Kurdish aspirations in Turkey, yet with US support too dangerous to attack. There’s no shame in Assad not attacking Syrian Kurdistan, when Kurdistan has the US Military onside. He’s already a hero among moderate Arab Sunnis and all non-Sunnis & for defeating the Wahabbi Islamists.
So far, Trump is the anti-Obama – talks bellicose, in effect promotes global stability and even peace.
Trump ran using a non interventionist ‘tone’ but, upon winning, was quickly pulled aside and informed that the President has little to do with these type policies. Until we are able to raise at least two generations in a row of young people that view military service as silly, stupid and suited only for neanderthal goons, we’ll have this nonsense.
You are not believable, Sergey Krieger.
How many of those 27 million Russian dead were killed by fellow Russians?
Zhukov was a reckless egomaniac who did not care for his own men.
Huge numbers of Russians surrendered preferring the tender mercies of Germans to being shot by fellow Russians in rearguard. Holodomor 2.0.
I don’t know which USA Mr. Shamir is referring to when he says that Tubby the Grifter’s predecessors refused fighting Israel’s wars, because the USA I live in and know has been fighting Israel’s wars since at least 1991, when we went in and busted up Iraq during Operation Desert Slaughter Part I.
Slick Willy continued this by instituting an illegal ‘No Fly’ zone over Iraq, dropping bombs and shooting missiles at anything that moved, leading to the murder of over 500,000 Iraqi children who died because of lack of fresh water, meds and food, which the nutty ‘Bloody Maddy’ cackled was a necessary genocide. Another mass murder for Israel.
GW would of gladly done his Yid Masters bidding–after the Israeli masterminded 9/11 False Flag–and attacked Syria or Iran, but the brave Iraqi people put up such a brave resistance to our second Iraqi invasion that the Pentagon was loathe to shed more American blood, at least back then.
These endless ME wars are for the glory of Apartheid Israel, which has Congress dancing to any tune the Zionists and Israeli-Firsters play, along with their control of the MSM, which gleefully spews pro-war propaganda 24/7 and if you don’t cheer along, you’re some kind of anti-Semitic Jew hater who doesn’t want to fulfill Biblical prophecies.
Greedy Global War of Zionist Terrorism
2018 Academy Award Nominee for Longest-Running Soap Opera
Produced by Illuminati Dark-Lord Rothschild and Children, LLC.
9/11 Case Closed (Part 1)
9/11 Case Closed (Part 2)
I cannot find anything wrong with the article.Everything there is true and makes sense.
But the fact is that now I cannot remember anything from the article.The problem is that Israel does not go from A to Z in continuous chain of facts an claims, but he is jumping up and down and jumping from left to right, The article does not have a beginning and does not have an end.
The article is as you would read a ripped out page from the book, and trying to find what is the book about.
I am sorry
Putin isn’t out of the Syrian quagmire. Quite the contrary. He’s permanently bogged down there. Having thrown in his lot with Assad he now has to prop him up for all time against all comers. The US can relaunch the war anytime it wants and Putin just has to sit there and wait. He’s a sitting duck.
That author’s claims about the EU are total nonsense. Russia has never applied to join the EU. Also, the claim that Russia favours the dissolution of the EU because it is too liberal contradicts all the claims the author has ever made in all the articles I have read. If I’ve understood him correctly, he claims that only the dastardly US seeks to prevent other countries from exercising their sovereignty as they see fit and only it seeks to overthrow any regime it disapproves of. Now, he tells us that Russia is seeking to destroy the EU because it disapproves of the policies that the EU Member States adopt! In what way are Russia’s interests adversely affected by the way in which EU Member States exercise their sovereignty? The author is effectively admitting that Putin is indeed seeking to re-constitute the Soviet Union by military conquest. At that point, there really is no alternative to taking Putin down in the same way as Hitler was taken down.
Putin is just defending Russia.
Hitler did no more that try to resurrect the Germany that existed before 1919.
Once they made a movie for a people like you. It's called Mission Impossible - the Ghost Protocole. It's like, really cool. A special agent, gets to the Kremlin, kills everyone and steals the nuclear suitcase. Why don't you go watch it again, why the adults here are heaving a conversation.
Jille, do you know anything about the expulsion of Volga Germans?
Remember something that they were liked as workers when imprisoned, because they performed very well, but cannot now remember by whom, where, or in what book.
Also that 'German' farms in the USSR could be recognised at once, well organised.
On the whole, I really like this author’s work. He seems to be career, socially, and financially self-sacrificing in his quest to find and reveal more of the Truth. Just because he gets it wrong on Trump and Snowden, doesn’t mean he isn’t way more right on most things. I encourage him to keep writing for us.
Every war in the Mideast has been Israels war , hell the Zionist neocons drove America into the Mideast wars after Israel and the deep state did the attack on 911, and if anyone doubts the Zionist control of the U.S. gov , just remember that Israel did 911 and got away with it.
Trump is just a puppet for Israel and the dual citizen Zionist neocons who run America, we are not free, we are slaves of the Zionists on their American plantation.
{He does have sons. They live quietly and have never been involved in revanchist politics}
Many years ago, I remember Shah’s oldest son had some hallucinations of returning* to Iran as a new, improved Shah. But I think you are right: now he (or they) live quietly, not involved in politics.
The demonstrations were most likely spontaneous at the beginning, but as soon as they started, foreign organizers got involved. Both US and Israel most certainly have sleeper assets all over Iran, ready to be activated when needed.
_____________________
*
[Shah's Son Dreams of Returning as Monarch of Iran to End Nation's 'Nightmare'] (1987)
http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-30/news/mn-4822_1_iranian-exiles
They refer to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reza_Shah
But the fact is that now I cannot remember anything from the article.The problem is that Israel does not go from A to Z in continuous chain of facts an claims, but he is jumping up and down and jumping from left to right, The article does not have a beginning and does not have an end.
The article is as you would read a ripped out page from the book, and trying to find what is the book about.
I am sorry
Try to read it as two separate or loosely connected pieces, one is dealing with Syria, and the second with liberal attitudes in the US.
I know Julian Assange personally for many years, and he is nothing of the sort you describe. As for Ed Snowden, we know that Putin preferred to quarrel with Obama rather than surrender Snowden.
I am not against some conspiracy theories, but this one does not fit facts as I know.
Slick Willy continued this by instituting an illegal 'No Fly' zone over Iraq, dropping bombs and shooting missiles at anything that moved, leading to the murder of over 500,000 Iraqi children who died because of lack of fresh water, meds and food, which the nutty 'Bloody Maddy' cackled was a necessary genocide. Another mass murder for Israel.
GW would of gladly done his Yid Masters bidding--after the Israeli masterminded 9/11 False Flag--and attacked Syria or Iran, but the brave Iraqi people put up such a brave resistance to our second Iraqi invasion that the Pentagon was loathe to shed more American blood, at least back then.
These endless ME wars are for the glory of Apartheid Israel, which has Congress dancing to any tune the Zionists and Israeli-Firsters play, along with their control of the MSM, which gleefully spews pro-war propaganda 24/7 and if you don't cheer along, you're some kind of anti-Semitic Jew hater who doesn't want to fulfill Biblical prophecies.
Greg, previous US Presidents intervened for Israel, yes, but they did not retain occupied territories in the Middle East as Israelis asked. Lebanon 1982, and even Iraq invasion had been followed by departure of the US troops.
That is precisely why Hitler was assembling a 5 million-strong army at the Soviet border for months while Stalin kept his airplanes at the reserve facilities, the soldiers in barracks and no mobilization order was issued. Is that how you prepare for a war that is to start in two weeks? Don’t be ridiculous.
To be honest, considering what Germany did in Russia, the Russians would’ve been fully justified if they had erased Germany and every German from the face of the planet. They didn’t, however. Furthermore, they kept German PoW alive and more or less fed while our children were going hungry. They fed the Germany population as well, at least that of Eastern Germany.
As to the constant cries in the West that Stalin let the Soviet Army loose on Germany to do whatever – rape, murder – its a complete BS. He did no such thing. It wouldn’t surprise me if some Russian soldiers took their private revenge – what IS truly surprising is how they managed to keep their sanity and refrain from murdering the first German they saw after what they witnessed in Russia done to their cities, homes, families and what they’ve been through themselves. But they was no organized rampage.
All these clumsy lies are invented in an attempt to rehabilitate, if not Nazism (not yet, anyway), but at least Germany. Won’t work.
I had two relatives who went on holidays at Herr. Hitlers holiday camps one to Dachau the other to Thereisenstadt. The both made home on the white buses.
"after what they witnessed in Russia done to their cities, homes, families and what they’ve been through themselves. But they was no organized rampage."That's just more Zionist nonsense. The Jew & Soviet official propagandist Ilya Ehrenburg officially encouraged rape & pillage. Pay attention:http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v08/v08p507_Weber.html
The Strange Life of Ilya Ehrenburg
excerpt: And what did the Germans supposedly do "to their cities, homes, families"?
Provide proof, not communist Jew propaganda.The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
News:
Mexico’s fascist fifth column is on the march in US.
Democrats are destroying US.
Did you read the books ?
That is the level of the Western (historical) idiocy.
It rings a bell, but that is all.
Remember something that they were liked as workers when imprisoned, because they performed very well, but cannot now remember by whom, where, or in what book.
Also that ‘German’ farms in the USSR could be recognised at once, well organised.
That author’s claims about the EU are total nonsense. Russia has never applied to join the EU. Also, the claim that Russia favours the dissolution of the EU because it is too liberal contradicts all the claims the author has ever made in all the articles I have read. If I’ve understood him correctly, he claims that only the dastardly US seeks to prevent other countries from exercising their sovereignty as they see fit and only it seeks to overthrow any regime it disapproves of. Now, he tells us that Russia is seeking to destroy the EU because it disapproves of the policies that the EU Member States adopt! In what way are Russia’s interests adversely affected by the way in which EU Member States exercise their sovereignty? The author is effectively admitting that Putin is indeed seeking to re-constitute the Soviet Union by military conquest. At that point, there really is no alternative to taking Putin down in the same way as Hitler was taken down.
” The author is effectively admitting that Putin is indeed seeking to re-constitute the Soviet Union by military conquest. At that point, there really is no alternative to taking Putin down in the same way as Hitler was taken down. ”
Putin is just defending Russia.
Hitler did no more that try to resurrect the Germany that existed before 1919.
“Pro-Trump Jews do not care much about Russia one way or other.”
Yeah, all five of them
How many of those 27 million Russian dead were killed by fellow Russians?
Zhukov was a reckless egomaniac who did not care for his own men.
Huge numbers of Russians surrendered preferring the tender mercies of Germans to being shot by fellow Russians in rearguard. Holodomor 2.0.
No number that came from Russia can be trusted. No numbers that came from Poland can be trusted. They are too high.
The rapefest as the Sovs moved west was a proportionate response to the widespread raping and pillage of Soviet villages that occured as the Eastern Front moved eastward. Keeping the German POWs fed was a necessity because they were tasked to rebuild much of that which they had destroyed while a lot of Soviet manhood stayed in the “west” to impose order and prevent the Yanks from going any farther east. Pretty much everyone from the UK to the Urals had a tough time of it the first years after the war.
Most Americans don’t have a scintilla of understanding of how bad things were in the rest of the world after WW2, just a misguided sense that they had single handedly saved the world and continue to do so today.
Holy shit does Schmear write a lot without really saying much of anything. “ The US is in Syria ‘cause Israel. Max Boot. You see?” … and that concludes stupid.
A good piece. I enjoy the scathing sacasm and rather biting irony, the small perfidious jabs is the sauce!
I wonder if Israel Shamir is a woman!
Thanks for refuting that revisionist bull. Its so often spouted here on UNZ, that you want to puke!
I had two relatives who went on holidays at Herr. Hitlers holiday camps one to Dachau the other to Thereisenstadt. The both made home on the white buses.
Well said Wally.
Thanks for telling it like it is.
That author’s claims about the EU are total nonsense. Russia has never applied to join the EU. Also, the claim that Russia favours the dissolution of the EU because it is too liberal contradicts all the claims the author has ever made in all the articles I have read. If I’ve understood him correctly, he claims that only the dastardly US seeks to prevent other countries from exercising their sovereignty as they see fit and only it seeks to overthrow any regime it disapproves of. Now, he tells us that Russia is seeking to destroy the EU because it disapproves of the policies that the EU Member States adopt! In what way are Russia’s interests adversely affected by the way in which EU Member States exercise their sovereignty? The author is effectively admitting that Putin is indeed seeking to re-constitute the Soviet Union by military conquest. At that point, there really is no alternative to taking Putin down in the same way as Hitler was taken down.
Not officially. An EU membership application comes at the end of a long process and many years of negotiations. The membership talks between EU & Switzerland for instance, have been on and off for 30 years. It usually starts with some sort of free trade agreement, which EU and Russia signed in early 90s.
Delusional Gorbatchev and Eltsine sincerely wanted in. EU made it clear that that was it. Russians were told that they too unwashed, undemocratic and politically immature to play Europeans. Poor schmucks, never figured out that EU is just a tool of US colonialism. A mushy, faceless, non-democratic technocracy CIA created and gave Germany to administer on its behalf. This is a historical fact not an emotional outburst.
Yes, Russians want the EU gone, but they are hardly alone. Many Europeans want the EU death, or at least out of it. But they have been hijacked and held in by a powerful international banksters cabal, as the the Greek crisis clearly demonstrated.
Are you planning to do it yourself or to ask some friends of yours to do it for you?
Once they made a movie for a people like you. It’s called Mission Impossible – the Ghost Protocole. It’s like, really cool. A special agent, gets to the Kremlin, kills everyone and steals the nuclear suitcase. Why don’t you go watch it again, why the adults here are heaving a conversation.
This sort of nonsense seems to be coming from Rezun scifi opus of alternative reality.
Problems started when Germans were more deep in Russia. KGB did organize a groups of partizans.
Purpose of this partizans was to disrupt the supply lines of Germans.
These group become innovative and considerably efficient, They did blow up or derailed trains.
Attacked convoys and destroyed them.
Germans become desperate because Most of the terrain where they operated were forested area.
They did attack destroy, and then they disappeared.
The losses for Germans were considerable.
Germans introduced countermeasures, and eventual German practice was that thy killed the partizans on spot and if they find out from which village partizans were they killed the all village.
Not these ones but I’ve read enough to know the story they promulgate.
Yes, Ilya Ehrenburg did indeed promote hatred for the Germans. And so did Konstantin Simonov, a famous war correspondent and writer. In his poem “Kill him!” he says: “Kill the fascist, so he, and not you, lies on the wet earth; so that the cry for the dead is heard in his house, not yours”, and so on. But in battle, my friend, in battle, hatred for the soldiers in battle!
And you know why such propaganda was even necessary? Because the Russian soldiers initially had trouble seeing their German adversaries as objects of hatred naively thinking the Germans were boys just like them and, perhaps, they didn’t even want to fight and kill. The war soon cured the Russians of such naivete, but until then the propaganda was needed. There was never in the Soviet Union even a suggestion that German people were subhuman or that all Germans were to blame for the crimes of the Nazis.
How does bombing, burning, starving, torturing, killing, raping sound to you? Proofs are gazillion: miles and miles of documentaries, both Russian and German; tons of photos that brave German soldiers took at the background of hanged people; all Nuremberg materials – is that enough for you? If not, there are also personal memories of millions. For example, my mother’s family is from Stalingrad (if it tells you anything), so she has something to say about the Germans.
Just out of curiosity – what does Zionism have to do with any of this?
It was not a general German policy to harm the Russian civilian population.
Problems started when Germans were more deep in Russia. KGB did organize a groups of partizans.
Purpose of this partizans was to disrupt the supply lines of Germans.
These group become innovative and considerably efficient, They did blow up or derailed trains.
Attacked convoys and destroyed them.
Germans become desperate because Most of the terrain where they operated were forested area.
They did attack destroy, and then they disappeared.
The losses for Germans were considerable.
Germans introduced countermeasures, and eventual German practice was that thy killed the partizans on spot and if they find out from which village partizans were they killed the all village.
Somebody on thi site did claim that Americans do not occupy Germany.
Yes they do:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/20/german-city-bans-new-refugees-anti-migrant-m
Surprised?
Jilles, I thought you had your head screwed on right, until you started quoting the Western revisionist scribbles (and some Russian and Russian Jewish commercial scribbles). Give it another 50 years and the Western history will say that the SU Russians interfered in German elections and that Hitler was forced to attack “Russia” to stop the vile Russians from electing the German Chancelors.
That is the level of the Western (historical) idiocy.
My understanding is that the German soldiers were a bit more disciplined on the Eastern front than the armies from the collaborator countries and ethic groups, such as Galicians, Romanians, Croatians etc. The Germans had a propensity to shoot on the spot, hang and exterminate, but less to rape, split people open, nail them to trees, bust their skulls with mallets etc, which was the MO of their allies. Yet, none of those would have happened without the German invasion. The pure bull about the Soviet/Russian rapes in Germany are a definite insult to the Soviets, because they should not have left any Germans alive, let alone listen to complaints about some rapes and killings. I am always amazed how the Western revenge comes so naturally – when they dish it out it is always totally justified but when they get other people’s revenge this is always a crime against humanity (which they talk much about but they themselves do not have).
Or tell that to American tribes, negroes, latinos, azians and so on!
Surprised?
you cut off the URL
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/20/german-city-bans-new-refugees-anti-migrant-mood-increases/
Why are you so eager to defend Nazi Germany?
“It has the same explanation: the refugees, autistic persons or gender dissidents will not limit the power of those empowered now…”
Well put. The champions of the disenfranchised tend to forget that resentment and revenge – rewarding the faithful and punishing everyone else – are the main motivating factors of anyone who feels oppressed. One of the benefits of gradual social change (vs “revolution now!”) is that you’re far less likely to create an unending cycle of pointless, wasteful, counterproductive conflicts and all the suffering that goes with them.
This is a fascinating article. Yes, Zio-Washington intends to slowly dismantle Assad’s Syria. Israel wouldn’t have it any other way.
US troops, contractors and military bases shall remain there. Slowly, the Zio-American Empire grows. Incredibly, these piecemeal acts of war are treated as if they’re lawful.
In similar fashion, Israel will be permitted to keep Syria’s Golan Heights and enjoy unfettered access to US intelligence as well as Congressional authority. Business as usual. Zionist corruption is vast and deep, polluting not only all of Washington but virtually all US news coverage and news analysis. Israel is America’s sacred cow. The Zio-American alliance is both ‘unshakable’ and entirely artificial. Immense distortions require a rock solid base of falsehoods, myths and fabrications on which to stand.
Shamir is also right about Jewish power-brokers such as Cardin and Greenwald. Incredibly, both serve the interests of the Lobby; Cardin in the very direct and conventional sense, Greenwald in a surreptitious way. Is lawyerly Greenwald a genuine whistleblower?–or a gay-Jewish gatekeeper with unadvertised agendas of his own?
Shamir’s take on ‘Chelsea’ Manning also rings true. Manning is yet another absurd expression of homosexual rebellion and gay disloyalty. Watch the MSM play up and indulge Manning’s ridiculous political ambitions, along with Oprah’s and maybe even Rosie O’Donnell’s. Anything’s possible in this great land of ours. That’s right, kids: it’s getting increasingly diverse, silly and queer in Zio-Americaland. And it’s our very own MSM that managages this odd political circus. So stay tuned boys and girls. Sad laughter ahead.
The worst mistake committed by Indian freedom fighters was to listen to US in 1914 and delay the fight against UK. The worst mistake of the Arab was to believe UK in 1912.
Now is the time to recheck the realities and be brave
Can Venezuela Ecuador , Nicaragua, Pakistan Iran, Syria North Korea, Qatar , Sudan China and Russia along with the Stan of central Asia start working out a joint interconnected system of economic and military cooperation ? The block will invite other members who will not use sanctions as instruments and will be bold to disobey any UN consensus on sanctions.