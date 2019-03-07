Where Is That Vaunted White IQ?

Whites have a stellar IQ compared to Blacks; this is an idea one often encounters in the writing of my esteemed colleagues on Unz.com. But when the country, the USA, was in dire need, the only person who dared to step forward into the line of fire was not a smart white guy, but a brave black woman, Ilhan Omar.
And she did it not once, by mistake, not twice, by coincidence, but thrice, and what she tells you three times is true, as Lewis Carroll said in The Hunting of the Snark. First, she said Israel “hypnotised the world.” Second, she said members of Congress were pro-Israel because Jews bribe them (“It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.”) Thirdly, she noticed “the political influence in this country that says it is okay to pledge allegiance to a foreign country (read: Israel).”
This is a black woman from Somalia, East Africa. And what was the response of the White men of the House? They queued up to repudiate her. The Republicans did this, while the Democrats exceeded them and prepared a new resolution against antisemitism in general, and against their own member Ilhan.
What’s more, the strongest voice in the US Congress against Israel before Ilhan was also that of a brave black woman, the admirable Cynthia McKinney. I sang odes to her, when she refused to sign the pledge of support for Israel, saying:
One woman, Cynthia McKinney, a member for Georgia, had dared to refuse the pledge. Four hundred congressmen signed it; they preferred their own personal advancement to the good of the country. Ancestors of Cynthia were slaves in her native Georgia. But she is one of a very few free persons in the US Congress. As we Israelis were used to say about our Golda Meir, she is the only man over there. She is a black woman, but she is the whitest man of them all, they would say before the Politically Correct era.
Don’t the white members of the House know that this allegiance to a foreign country is wrong? That it borders on high treason? If they don’t know, where is their fabulous IQ? And if they do know, where are their guts?
Yes, my esteemed colleagues, high IQ is good, but – without guts – it makes only for a smart servant. A man, on the other hand, would be brave and decisive, daring and caring. Do white men fit the description? Apparently, not those in power.
This problem is not specific for the US. In France, President Macron called his fellow citizens «gens qui ne sont rien», “people who are nothing”. What was the reaction of the French people? They went out in their multitudes to demonstrate in support of a Polish Jew who was dissed on a street. Is that a sign of high IQ?
In the UK, the Labour Party is using up the entire IQ they have to prostrate themselves before their masters. The bravest man in the Labour party, Chris Williamson, MP, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, had been suspended for telling activists that Labour had been “too apologetic” over anti-Semitism, and he immediately issued a “deep sincere apology”. People who had guts were already defenestrated from British politics.
The British Royal House, this symbol of the White Man’s Rule, now has its scion married to a coloured American, whose child “will be brought up gender-fluid”. Meghan also famously complained that there are too many white professors at Oxford. The Royals do not care for commoners, if they ever did.
Ireland had fought to be free from English yoke for centuries, and when the Irish became free, they accepted an Indian homosexual to be their ruler. What was wrong with the English public-school products? Sinn Fein, was it worth it?
The working-class men of the US, UK and France know they are betrayed by their elites; they mumble darkly about their slave masters; they are going from bad to worse, but they can’t do anything about it. Is it because of their IQ?
And now some of my esteemed colleagues have chutzpah to argue that Russia went through “Judeo-Bolshevism”. If any economic arrangement calls for the prefix “Judeo”, it is modern Capitalism.
There was pre-Judaic Capitalism; Capitalism without advertising, without newspapers, without price competition, with fixed prices and in full agreement with trade unions. During pre-Judaic Capitalism, a man was tarred and feathered for cornering the market for imported goods in Boston; today, the Washington Post would celebrate him. The concept of pre-Judaic Capitalism was defined by Werner Sombart, and I wrote about it at length here and here. What the West has now, is Judeo-Capitalism.
Jews didn’t dominate Communism, though perhaps some Jews had this illusion. The comparison with Christianity is most illuminating. The first followers of Christ were Jews; His best disciple St Paul was a learned Jew, but St Paul squashed an attempt to make Christianity subservient to Jews. Established by Jews, the Church became the strongest hindrance to Jewish takeover, and it pulled the best Jews to its side.
Communism (or Bolshevism) did not ostracize Jews; like a new Church, like Christianity and Islam in their times, Communism allowed Jews to enter. Not as a separate unit: this was a demand of the Bund, Jewish socialists who sought the right of collective membership for their organisation. Lenin refused them: a Jew could enter the Communist brotherhood as an equal and without intermediaries, not as a Jew, neither as a Bund member. Many persons of Jewish origin accepted this condition, and they helped Communism to win in Russia.
Vladimir Lenin and his successor Joseph Stalin were aware of certain problematic qualities of Jews as well as of their excellence in other fields. The Russian Jews were successfully integrated and assimilated; they had shed their faith and their language, their organisations had been practically eliminated. An attempt of US Jewry to reanimate Russian Jewry was made in 1944, through the vehicle of the Jewish Anti-fascist Committee, but it failed. To the very end of Communist rule in Russia, Jews had very weak positions within the Party, at the top of the State or in the media.
It’s only with the advent of Capitalism that Russian Jews rapidly advanced and for a while, seven (or six) Jewish bankers (the infamous Seven Oligarchs) supposedly ruled Russia. So there was no Judeo-Communism, but there is Judeo-Capitalism. No Communist state had ever been dominated by Jews to the extent the US, UK and France are dominated by Jews.
People who speak of Judeo-Communism are like cuckolded husbands who condemn the only husband who has a virtuous wife.
As an example of cruel Judeo-Communism, these writers often bring forth the Ukrainian famine of the 1930s, the so-called Holodomor. (Here is a longish piece explaining the factors for the famine). There was famine, no doubt. Perhaps not as awful as the one in Bengal under British capitalist rule. Shashi Tharoor, an Indian MP, wrote recently on Bloomberg.com:
Thanks to Churchill’s personal decisions, more than 3 million Bengalis died of hunger in a 1943 famine. Churchill deliberately ordered the diversion of food from starving Indian civilians to well-supplied British soldiers and even to top up European stockpiles, meant for yet-to-be-liberated Greeks and Yugoslavs. “The starvation of anyway underfed Bengalis is less serious” than that of “sturdy Greeks,” he argued. When reminded of the suffering of Bengalis, his response was typically Churchillian: The famine was the Indians’ own fault, he said, for “breeding like rabbits.” If the suffering was so dire, he wrote on the file, “Why hasn’t Gandhi died yet?”
As for the Ukrainian famine, here is a clipping from a contemporary American-Ukrainian newspaper, telling us of the terrible situation in the Ukraine, of mass starvation and innumerable deaths. But here is one catch: the newspaper report was originated in the Western Ukraine, which in the1930s belonged to Poland. No Bolshevik Jew could possibly influence, let alone cause, this famine. Interbellum Poland was as anti-Jewish and anti-Communist as anybody could wish. And still, Ukrainians under this non-Jewish and non-Communist rule experienced a famine quite as awful as their brethren in the Soviet Ukraine to the east of the border did. Isn’t this sufficient proof that the Ukrainian famine was not caused by the malevolent Judeo-Commissars?
People who speak of “Judeo-Communism” usually are extreme right-wingers who hate Socialism like a rabid dog hates water. They hate Venezuela, too, though the Venezuelan brand of socialism is exceedingly mild. Despite many faults and the US sanctions, still, mildly socialist Venezuela is much better off than harshly capitalist and liberal Colombia or Honduras. We all have heard that three million Venezuelans fled their country. But have you ever heard that six million Colombian citizens have moved to Venezuela, attracted by its social achievements?
The difference between socialism and capitalism is that Capitalism is for profit, while socialism is for people.
But I digress. Coming back to IQ, sure it is good to be smart. But there is also a strong need for will power, for decisiveness, for ability to withstand pressure. And this is the biggest problem of Western Europe and North America. Perhaps it will be alleviated by immigration, for the migrants are usually resolute and dynamic people. Ilhan Omar is a paragon of these qualities. Maybe looking at her, some of the white men of Congress will feel shame and start doing something to set the Americans free.
In England, the Muslim migrants succeeded in block ing the revolting program of forcing homo- and trans-sexuality upon children. There were weekly protests over the lessons, which parents claim are promoting gay and transgender lifestyles, but the school paid no heed until the parents of 600 Muslim children, aged between four and 11, withdrew them from the school for the day. Only then did the school relent and drop the indoctrination. Why could native white Englishmen not do this? They were too meek and too obedient to authorities. They were too cooled-down to act.
Laws of thermodynamics can be applied to nations. As nations cool, they requite an external source of warmth to be injected. In the harsh conditions, the hot passionate people will conquer the chilled nation; mass migration is a similar but controlled process of heat transfer.
In the Orthodox Christian service, the Communion wine is warmed up with a splash of hot water. Immigrants are hot water added to native wine in the cup of Communion. Too much hot water will make wine unsuitable for Communion, and too many migrants can destroy the nation. But in small amounts, it can restore its warmth.
So IQ is fine, but it is not a substitute for drive and energy. Europeans spent too much energy trying to conquer the whole world; now they pay for it. Good that this payment has come in the diminutive form of Ilhan Omar.
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
I understand you chose the title tongue-in-cheek.
Obviously, there is a multitude of aspects of a mind (and, let’s say it, a race) that channel its computing power (IQ) in an uncountable number of much sweeping variations.
IQ isn’t a substitute for drive, energy, integrity, open-mindedness, and pretty much every other mental attribute you can name, less for intelligence itself.
Shamir wrote: To the very end of Communist rule in Russia, Jews had very weak positions within the Party, at the top of the State or in the media. It’s only with the advent of Capitalism that Russian Jews rapidly advanced and for a while, seven (or six) Jewish bankers (the infamous Seven Oligarchs) supposedly ruled Russia. So there was no Judeo-Communism, but there is Judeo-Capitalism.
Um, am I missing something? Are we to believe the recent article in Unz, Lying about Judeo Bolshevism, got it all wrong, that instead of having dominated the “Russian” revolution, Jews actually had a “very weak position within the Party”?
https://www.unz.com/article/lying-about-judeo-bolshevism/
MR. SHAMIR, DON’T THROW BABY OUT WITH THE BATHWATER.
Sir, I agree that white men do not have the courage to speak out against AIPAC, but a black woman did, and I do admire her for that.
But about the Bolshevik revolution being Jewish, the evidence is overwhelming:
“On June 9, 1919, Schuyler cites Wilton as follows: A table made up in 1918, by Robert Wilton, correspondent of the London Times in Russia, shows at that time there were 384 commissars including 2 Negroes, 13 Russians, 15 Chinamen, 22 Armenians and more than 300 Jews. Of the latter number 264 had come from the United States since the downfall of the Imperial Government.” Source: The Secret behind communism. I could go on and on, but this fact has been proved beyond a reasonable doubt.
I think a better question is: Where is the vaunted Jewish IQ–for being the biggest mass murderers and evil in the history of mankind?
Stalin’s Jews. We mustn’t forget that some of greatest murderers of modern times were Jewish
By Slever Plocker, on Ynetnews at:
http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3342999,00.html
Roosh: White people have become too weak.
People who speak of “Judeo-Communism” usually are extreme right-wingers—like Putin?
Are you a low IQ Honkie?
Cheesis K! How refreshing. Man, this will scandolize the savages. As you well know.
Like I always say: People who say white people are smart have never met any white people.
One sign that they are stupid is that they oppose a socialism that would make their own lives much better, much more secure, much more survivable, just because . . . oh, I don’t know why, because I personally just can’t understand such utter stupidity. I guess it comes down to, amongst US whites (and lots of blacks, most blacks are totally American in their outlook, and thus just as stupid as whites), it is just considered really cool to vote against your own interests. I guess it makes you ironic or something.
Not one of them notices how they latch on to any “fact” that supports their prejudices, or that, as you have noted, tie two of their prejudices into one neat little bow–and then memoryhole the raft of facts that gape pitfalls before them like a cratery landscape of quicksand and landmines.
At least we finally know for sure, Israel Shamir is a Communist.
Mr. Shamir studiously ignores a very massive piece of the puzzle; the Arabian/African Muslim immigrants currently “challenging” (in the most token of manners and words, constantly backstepping if they feel the slight hint of pushback) the Jewish ruling classes in Europe and America are explicitly exempt from the kinds of brutal police-correction a White protesting in their place can expect, and everyone is fully aware of it. Omar says what she does because she knows that the intersectionalist philosophy that the elites have enshrined gifts colored women like her the final say on what is racist and sexist, giving her an at least temporary shield to bash the Jew as they scramble to find a loophole through which to chastise her without delegitimizing the progressive stack they built. This same progressive stack decided years ago that Muslims are worth more than gays, and the formers interests come first whenever the two come in conflict in “diverse” melting pot districts.
Tommy Robinson was arrested on false charges, offered up like a bait rabbit for Islamist prison gangs to have their way with, and then kept mostly-starved and psychologically abused by Muslim jail workers for weeks, just for having the temerity to broadcast publicly the leniency with which the Native courts treated Pakistani child-raping networks. Their is your desired smart white man actively fighting the “paper tiger” Juden, and there is your precious “brave virtuous immigrant community” performing the exact same kind of predation you decry in your evil fellows on top of enthusiastically, slavishly, carrying out the persecution of native whites on the Jewish power brokers’ behalf.
Perhaps that last point explains why Yori Yanover considers Muslims to be “natural allies” of the Jew in their quest to destroy white Christian civilization, on top of his stated reasons; namely that Quranic and Talmudic values are more compatible with each other than either is with Christian moral law, and how historically Jews were more privileged, tolerated, and in-control of Islamic societies than they ever were in European Christian ones.
https://www.jewishpress.com/blogs/yoris-news-clips/theres-no-such-thing-as-judeo-christian-values/2013/12/26/
A Loyalty Oath to Israel may account for the decisions by Congresspersons to shut up:
Loyalty Agreement” with Israel that Congresspersons are “required” to sign: https://www.thomhartmann.com/forum/2015/08/loyalty-agreement-isreal-congresspersons-are-required-sign
Good job, Mr. Shamir, quite a few points I’ve been itching to make to an all-too-common type of poster around here. Also, thanks for mentioning Ms. McKinney.
Do they have non-white-male cover? Sure, but they also have real balls. Too much islamophobic worship of little pricks like Ben Shapiro among so-called “nationalists”. That’s how you end up with the Trump clan as best option.
1…2…3… (all in unison): ” A-whoit-guy-did-ent-say-it-b’cuz-the-Jooz-wond-let-him.” “Dey be holdin’ us daaauun!”
That’s the Shamir bull that I never understood. However, his point about “Judeo-Capitalism” is valid.
Not sure why people keep thinking the US public has some magic ability to see through decades of propaganda and deceit, like everything it’s garbage in garbage out, and smart people can still believe absolute rubbish.
The US public and the west have been “gas lit” into believing supporting Israel is somehow a good and all white people need to take responsibility for shit they never did and had no part in. This brainwashing stands on the back of 80 years of incessant jewish propaganda where somehow everyone white owes them stuff where in reality it’s jews who owe everyone else thanks and reparations for saving them from the so called “genocide” which no one can find (see Pol Pot and the killing fields) except in revisionist history and jewish camp survivor fan fiction.
You don’t survive a “death camp” unless it’s not much of a death camp, again Pol Pot showed us how that works and courtesy of Pol we all know what mass murder/genocide looks like and the evidence it leaves behind.
Where is that vaunted IQ of Israel Shamir for not understanding that intelligence and courage are two different things ?
And where is that vaunted IQ of Israel Shamir for not understanding that the existence of “Judeo-Capitalism” does not negate the history of Judeo-Communism for which there is abundant proof?
And where is Israel Shamir’s integrity for denying the Jewish role in the crimes of Communism and the Jewish role in 9/11 and most (if not all) false flags since then ?
Thanoor is a glib charlatan, like most Indian supposed intellectuals
Denial or minimization of Jews’ involvement in the ‘revolution’ is due to their fear that they might one day be held responsible for crimes against humanity. Hence denial either that the crimes ever occurred, or that they were present at the theater of the crimes, or withholding evidence or suppressing it. Or, declaring the witnesses unreliable, of bad character (when they are not intimidated, corrupted or suppressed, mafia-like, altogether). And, last but not least, corruption of the judges.
They must be only victims.
“COURAGE’
What are Jews going to do to a black woman that would not be construed as “racist” and put THEM in jeopardy.
Omar lacks the IQ for cognitive dissonance. Blacks tactlessly speak their mind. “Your shirt be ugly” or “You stupid”.
Its like trying to talk some low IQ person into a complex pyramid scam. They cannot be conned because they cannot understand it in the first place.
There is an old joke about a Jewish conman who bets people in a bar they will cry by getting them to say “Boo Hoo”.
When they try in on a black guy he says “Who be boo?”.
Oman is getting the same guilty pleasure children get when they say something an adult would not.
Stalin pretty much purged Jews starting with Trotsky.
Israel your point is limited in context. You have painted all whites the same. From David Duke to former Congressman Traficant (deceased) has said the same thing. Many people in academia including Walt and Mearshimer have written on this. Bloggers and Vloggers have stated this for years.
You should have limited this to Congress which is not a high IQ institution. In fact, for the last 40 years these are the dumbest clowns to inhabit Congress. Don’t lump all Europeans with the dicks that run Congress. Most of us know they are nothing more than pawns of Israel. Israel runs our government. They run the economic pathways of the country and the world. They run our universities, and our media. Congress answers only to Corporate Fascist Military Industrial-Intelligence Police State run by Corporations and Banks controlled mainly by Jews.
They have gained control because they use the greed of mankind against us. The super wasp financial barons of yesteryear basically sold out to them over time. The Congress of the US does not represent the interests of the people and haven’t in a long time. They are the corrupt product of the destruction of democracy in America. The Muslim Omar has nothing to lose by calling out the obvious because she hasn’t signed up for the payroll from the Jews. And contrary to your statement about “mass immigration” being the heat of a new civilization a historical look shows that mass immigration and the diversity movement will destroy the countries.
Israel Shamir must be congratulated for coming up with such an excellent definition of real world emotional IQ: the degree to which an individual flushes their life down the toilet to help those to who he owes nothing, and let down those who rely on him.
Christianity is the opposite of those Eastern religions that try and drain the significance from life.
Bait and switch. Good start. It got my full attention and agreement. But it seems that the author is more concerned with whitewashing of Judeo-Bolshevik crimes than with the problem we are facing now.
Jews nearly succeeded in taking over the USSR/Russia two times in the 20th century.
In the 1920s three of the five candidates to succeed Lenin were Jews. But it was the Gentile Stalin who succeeded.
The second time Jews nearly succeeded to take over the State was in the 1990s when Jewish oligarchs controlled Russia for a time. But their power was reined in by the Gentile Putin.
You are right, IQ isn’t everything. Christianity has made Europeans fatally weak and altruistic, as Nietzsche noted. When the Romans were faced with Carthage, they understood in their gut that Carthage’s Semitic values were utterly incompatible with those of Rome, so Carthage had to go, and they burned the city to the ground and killed or enslaved every last inhabitant. Later they understood the same thing about Judea and destroyed Jerusalem, forbidding Jews from living there again.
Now European socialists, which is merely Christianity warmed over but with Jews in control, run around-the-clock illegal free ferry services to import as many non-Europeans as possible into the heart of Europe, which is more lethal than any military invasion. One naval gun sinking one ferry would halt this overnight, and even save thousands of migrants from drowning, yet Europeans are too weak to do this. Eradication of Tel Aviv and Mecca would also go far to restoring Western independence. But that would go against the principles of “democracy”. The West has become so corrupt and spineless that it cannot even put fences on its own borders. .. Let the looting begin.
Just glanced at this before going under an IQ lowering anaaesthetic….. The IQ has been going downhill for about 140 years at an increasing pace of decline. Dysgenic fertility is the problem. Resuming now a few hours later while exercising my brain trying to remember the brand names for the generics they are still giving me I recall that it was about 140 years ago that some of the upper middle class Protestants whose families had previously produced 15 mostly bright children and 8 survivors to adulthood began to practise birth control. Another two generations on and Catholics were doing the same (but not so as to prevent there being 6 Catholics on SCOTUS before Scalia died)
American Jewish fertility is very low too apart from the Ultra Orthodox (in its various incarnations) of whom my Reform Rabbi says cheerfully that they still have the genes and a lot of their umpteen children will decide to be normal.
Horsepucky. One bad apple can spoil the whole bunch. The loss of social capital and trust by one moslem or jew who follow their religion’s dictates to lie to Christians can have a dramatic negative impact on a community. Everyone else in the community will be forced to pretend that they are just like everyone else, under threat of state violence for “racism”. People like Shamir will insist that any failures on the invaders part is because the community is not doing enough to assimilate them.
Throw in a few dozen of these Christian haters, enough to “warm” the Christians up, and you end up with paki sex grooming gangs rampaging across middle England, protected and unpunished by authorities:
I have one additional point about this rag covered Omar bimbo. She is definitely part white. I would venture to guess that she is quadroon or octaroon. Whenever they want to impress on white people who intelligent black people are, they always use mulattos. I wonder why so few of these guys and gals in politics or media are 100% negroid? If blacks were as smart as whites, there would be far more blacks and far less mulattos telling us about how racist we are.
WHY are Jews successful then?
Nobody seems to be able to answer this. They point out differences between Buddhists and Christians, but since neither Cambodia nor the Bible Belt is as wealthy as Long Island per head why not explain why Jews are successful?
Wherever they go, wealth creation follows. And much of the time, they go to places with no great resources or windfall and create huge economies. Los Angeles was an arid orange grove prior to Hollywood. Whether it is good or bad is debatable.
So why are Jews wealthy or successful?
Are Jews MORE amoral than Buddhists or Hindus? Is every single Jewish person wealthy because their religion allows them to cheat others.
Islam allows their followers to do anything to infidel too and regards non-believers as worse than cattle, but Muslims are not as successful as Jews in pure median income terms.
So, what is the reason Jews succeed-making money, inventing things people want to buy, whatever?
I’m not Jewish. Not at all. But I will concede that Jews stand out as successful. So we are left with the question of…WHY?
Somalians are Africans with Semitic (Arab and ancient Hebrew) admixture.
No white in them whatsoever.
“We all have heard that three million Venezuelans fled their country. But have you ever heard that six million Colombian citizens have moved to Venezuela, attracted by its social achievements?”…no, have never heard that; have only heard from NGO’s that due to nature of refugee flows, stats on number of migrants to Venezuela from Colombia aren’t reliably available. Although,UNHCR did estimate between 2000 and 2012, more than 400,000 Colombian migrants crossed into bordering countries of Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama. Not so much because of any great attraction to socialism but simply to escape the civil war waged by socialist guerillas & govt. militia in Colombia. Now that the fighting has mostly ceased & a peace pact reached, many of those same former refugees are fleeing socialist Venezuela & streaming back into Colombia. Maybe “Socialism is for people” but not all people are for socialism, it would seem.
“migrants are usually resolute and dynamic people”…resolute & dynamic enough to violate borders & trample on anyone who gets in their way.Maybe “some of the white men [and others] of Congress will feel shame and start doing something to set the Americans free”…of illegal immigration & excessive legal immigration. “As nations cool, they requite(sic) an external source of warmth to be injected. In the harsh conditions, the hot passionate people will conquer the chilled nation; mass migration is a similar but controlled process of”…demographic transformation.
“So IQ is fine, but it is not a substitute for drive and energy. Europeans spent too much energy trying to conquer the whole world; now they pay for it. Good that this payment has come in the diminutive form of Ilhan Omar”…Allah’s gift to the West.And more very large payments (lots of Benjamins) will soon be coming to her opponent in the next election from the IQ People’s PACs to insure the same fate as Cynthia McKinney.Sign the pledge or else. Be right or be re-elected.
Ultra orthodox Jews are relatively poor.
One of the most intelligent essays read here lately. Keen observations and uses common sense and he correctly nails it. Also I like the way Shamir says very much with few words well chosen to break out particular things that are complex but easy for the knee jerk types to obfuscate, like communist; socialist; who’s a jew, what ever.
Sometimes.
More usually they hate thinking and repeat what they hear from noisemakers, unaware that socialism itself covers many mansions.
The great American anarchist Josiah Warren was a small town socialist when he ran his time store, even as Winstanley in England was a communitarian anarcho-socialist before the words took on any of their modern ballast. Or even before they were properly invented.
True socialism can include the ancients who appointed dictators in emergencies and Mussolini’s fascism when it busied itself turning Italy into an orderly and disciplined nation. We forget Benito was (a) a socialist at the start and (b) one of the most respected politicians in Europe in the immediate interwar period.
The European peoples have a stake in taking a second look at Mussolini, Franco, and even Juan Peron to see how a people can actually change their own regime. At the moment, republican and monarchist democracy has led them into a cul-de-sac that shows up as cultural stagnation, permanent crabbing fits, and imminent movement toward collapse… which would suit the elite just fine as they can join their foreign investments with their cowardly evacuation.
The IQ thing is a time-waster meant to keep the peasants — especially the tenured ones and their tax-free Foundation brethren — busy spinning their wheels as the collapse looms closer.
Like the man said, turn that wheel, little hamsters, won’t be long now.
“…I have one additional point about this rag covered Omar bimbo. She is definitely part white. I would venture to guess that she is quadroon or octaroon…”
She is a Somalian from East Africa. The people from East Africa are partly Caucasian.
Ethiopians are for 40% Caucasian (Semitic) and Somalians are for 46% Caucasian (Hamitic).
For further information, see : Mathilda’s Anthropology Blog :
Ethiopian DNA studies and sundries, March 4, 2008.
Somali Genetics, July 30, 2008.
>> Quatsch << at work. Individuals in the public domain are exploited from behind the scene. They can bask in the sunlight, to be discarded as any consumer object duly should. Behind the scenes one bets all sides, it is clear that the substantiated sum of peoples is a liability to the elites, and to be imploded onto itself.
How to read the rest of the binary? Well Malinois dogs could be an inspiration to the Western descend Europeans with ambitions other then the next corner in the road. Seventy percent breeding, and sorting of what is left to one in ten is a good start. Brains and balls and both essential, show pretty examples over history. Non intrusive sorting of embryos, further and better genetical analysis and later editing. "artificial intelligence", for now sorting out of data that matter, will denounce and the Jew mindset, and the primitive breeding for quantity, but not the viewpoints that we recognize as Enlightenment, courage, longer term ambitions and goals, inclusiveness on the lowest level, the individual. Some of them Whites and Jews of the better ones of that nature.
Above ream of values was betrayed by White elites, and forgivably never understood by the ninety nine percent, including such ponies as Shamir and Ilhan Omar, all that is political posing, and mind-shaping of the short term variety. Quality wise comparable to soft-porn.
Israel took to the bone, but Shamir, running circles is not the goal. Our society is in need for reshaping or disruption and cramping. Is that one too far for you? Is it not that late in life, it should matter less, how your personal ambitions compare to general well-being of the planet. Your testament will it be a base message as the above?
They are certainly on benefits, as to whether they are poor however…….
What is the significance, if any, of the fact that before they accepted him as PM, they accepted the terms of the 2008 bailout?
Diiversion + destruction…
Fortunately for the Japanese they never invaded Bengal and didn’t have to have the famine happen during their occupation and have to hear about their brutal campaign of genocide against Bengali civilians.
The ruling class doesn’t support immigration out of some ‘altruism’; they support it because that’s what’s in their material self-interest. High levels of immigration simultaneously drive down the cost of labor while driving up real-estate values, all of which benefits employers and speculators. If the ruling class in the West were really altruistic, they would put the needs of the middle-class and the working-class first.
Incidentally, a similar phenomenon explains congress’ unswerving loyalty to AIPAC: there’s more money in standing for Israel than in standing for America. So American congressmen standing for Israel generally wouldn’t be altruism either.
Betting all and every side, is Shamir as well as media-middle-class Jewish. The methods of bread writing are applied as ever. Some do it with less sophistication as Saker, then some manage to extrapolate the close personal responsibility as Karlin, putting the blame in the graphs.
Keeping the entropy going, is what counts, so one can surf another “issue” in the morrow. These methods of proceeding are well known, …and do work, not so much to blame as to the smartness of the authors, it is fairly easy to appropriate the concept, Ron Unz does it in an exponential way, but because of the sheer dumbness of the crows, the niche groups of the cloud included.
It is also well known that society progresses in a hick-up way, small considerable changes unexpectedly consequence of very few individuals and concentration of energy (work).
But power is the rule of short term smartness, the whole of the elites and all of the energy of the middle classes is directed towards that goal. Nothing else matters but to crow on a pile of dung regardless.
She’s … um … got a great …. personality.
FRANZ
Where would the rich evacuate TOO?
Russia? US? These countries have problems of their own.
New Zealand?
Until they purged him.
Jedediah Bila (a dumb white woman)* and almost everyone else on Fox and the talking heads on OAN (One America Network) brought out the anti Semite card right away. Talk about dumb. Thankfully Tucker Carlson just mentioned it in passing thru a guest, Dana Perino, a colleague of Jedediah Bila. LOL!!!
* But are they dumb or are they just following the Benjamins. (Grin)
PS. I watch Fox strictly because of Tucker Carlson. OAN has a good news division and even Graham Ledger can be good, sans the Zionist/Judeo/Christian Zionist pandering. CNN International is pretty good, again minus the Semitic pandering, and the BBC is usually good even though their shit libbery is apparent.
OAN is really funny as their international news really is very unbiased which inadvertently exposes Israeli wrong doing which it then compensates this with it’s rabid pro Zionist talking heads like Ledger.
IQ isn’t a substitute for drive, energy, integrity, open-mindedness,
———————————————————————-
Correct, and after that, the most important thing White Americans are going to have to master is a good position, controlled breathing, sights on 6 o’clock bull, taking up trigger slack, letting the round go at exactly the right instant – one round, one hit.
Ilhan Omar, Just Another False-Flag?
House Resolution 72.
“Rejecting Anti-Israel and Anti-Semitic Hatred in the U.S. and the World.”
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/72/text
Greed has infested most government leaders on the planet.
The problem in the US is exacerbated for the 99% by these piss poor decisions.
The SC has passed down decisions that abridge the First Amendment and show contempt for the concept of democracy.Buckley v. Valeo, 424 U.S. 1976 and exacerbated by continuing stupid SC decisions First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission and McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission.
These decisions have codified that money is free speech thereby giving entities of wealth and power almost total influence in elections.
“Democrat Rebuked by Democratic Party Over Controversial Statements.”
The working-class men of the US, UK and France know they are betrayed by their elites; they mumble darkly about their slave masters; they are going from bad to worse, but they can’t do anything about it. Is it because of their IQ?
No, it is because never before in history have all their institutions, including the churches, turned against them. For all whites, this is new territory and we are learning why we have been betrayed and who is ultimately responsible. And it seems we are learning fast: Googling ‘culture o’ gives ‘culture of critique’ as the top hit. Small wonder that you attempt to downplay Jewish influence.
The author puts up a great example that is known as cherry picking
Like reading that because some person won the lottery, we should all go to the lottery if you want to become millionaire
I do agree with the author though that all this skin colour division you see on Unz is bullshit. But agree for other reasons.
Ilhan Omar can say these things because she hasn’t been raised in a zeitgeist which has fear of offending the jew hammered into the heads of the people. Additionally, she doesn’t have much of a stake in the system like all the men and women of Congress and Senate who sold their souls to the devil many years ago and know that their careers and fortunes could come to a crashing halt if they displeased their masters. Whites have had it good for over seventy years and have become soft and filled with fear at what would happen if they stepped out of line. If and when there is a crash like the great depression of the 1930’s and whites are starving to death, only then will they get their revolutionary spark back again and overthrow the system.
She’s an female-afro-raghead – she’s got scores of diversity points (I guess if she was a lesbo she’d have even more). She didn’t have to pay any price for saying these things.
Israel Shamir says: “The difference between socialism and capitalism is that Capitalism is for profit, while socialism is for people”.
Yeah right! 🙂 :
“If one understands that Socialism is not a ‘share the wealth’ program but is in reality a method to consolidate and control the wealth, then the seeming paradox of super rich men promoting Socialism becomes no paradox at all. Instead it becomes logical, even the perfect tool of power-seeking megalomaniacs. Communism, or more accurately Socialism, is not a movement of the down-trodden masses but of the economic elite.”
From: “None Dare Call It Conspiracy” -Gary Allen
Regards, onebornfree
Yup. My thoughts exactly.
I smell a Holodomor denier around here somewhere.
Jews are generally not good at inventing but are good at seeing opportunity in the inventions of gentiles and making money off them. If a Jew needs money to develop something, its much easier for him to get it from the Jewish community then a normal bank. Jews do not play by the rules if they can get away with it and this coupled with easy money in loans makes it easier to make more money. Jews are great at manipulating governments to give them money to build Jewish community centers and synagogues and their lawyers are masters at manipulating the system to get easy money through frivolous lawsuits. This is just touching on some of the reasons why they have so much money.
“They” do the same when ranting about how unintelligent they are as well.
My hat goes off to anyone who openly challenges the zionist occupation of the US, good for Omar and good for everyone else in America.
The rest of the article, however, is nothing but a sweeping whitewash of the most heinous Jewish crimes.
Depends on what you mean by successful. If they’re consistently so successful, then why the constant whining about viktumhood? Why the constant refrains of “anti-Semite” and “dem Nazis”????
PS: Ever hear of the concepts of lying, thieving , and murdering?
Putin said it like it’s a good thing but you tend to interpret it like an accusation, you the westerners simply fail in cognitive skills.
If they had any decency or the ability to feel shame they would not have acted like the treasonous whores they are in the first place.
Good article , Shamir ,congratulations .
As psychology of the masses tells us , the colective IQ of a mass of individuals is inferior to the average of the IQ`s of the individuals who form the mass .
In the west there are very intelligent people spetially in sciences , industry , ( 2,2 % of the populacion has 130 or more of IQ , with a majority of men , excuse me but thats what the books say , I do not intend to belittle women ) . But the masses of westeners brainwashed by the press and the governements , by large corporations and institutions public and private are prisioners of the dictatorship of the ” politically correct “. The western masses are dumber and dumber . The westwern masses have lost a few IQ points in the last 50 years , even with higher levels of scholar education . Just 50 years ago , and before , there were many people even with little school who had a lot of common sense , a lot of natural intelligence , a lot of sense of reality , of natural logic . Nowadays there are are a lot of idiots with a Ph.D , demented by an overdose of information .
Many north europeans and northamericans spetially , think that they are more intelligent that what they really are , you only have to read the millions of bullshit “scientific ” papers that they write , or just talk to them . They do not realize that more and more people around the world are starting to realize that those ” superior ” races are less superior than what they believe .
Quod Jupiter vult perdere , prius dementat
Good article!
Unlike East Asians, white people don’t have a high enough IQ to resist the Jew.
Unlike Blacks, white people don’t have enough courage to resist the Jew.
White people are basically nothing.
IQ has nothing to do with it. Most whites are gutless or clueless. They can build rockets but refuse – because of cultural conditioning – to admit obvious facts.
Interesting essay.
My take on the mess we are in is as follows:
Jews are very good at taking over and manipulating previously functioning societies to their advantage. But the reason they are so good at this is because the gentiles are so easy to manipulate, bribe, and control.
No matter how effective Jewish tribalism may be, it can only succeed by having a large population of dumb white people who are willing to take a bribe to sell out their nation.
The current spectacle in Congress is all one needs to know about how we got to where we are today.
Whites are smart enough to know that criticism of whoever is the current “chosen ones” will bring the entire weight of government down on them and their family. I’ve heard that Michael Cohen’s was threatened with his wife being sent to prison. He’ll most certainly be financially ruined with legal bills. And his last name is Cohen. Whites are rightfully fearful they’d be treated like Paul Manafort who’s being held in solitary confinement or the morning raid of Roger Stone. How very Castro/Stalin/Mao/Kim Jong-Un of our law enforcement.
Whites are quite smart enough to know that everything is currently rigged against them from the cradle to the grave. Blacks, gays, muslims, etc. are allowed to say things whites can’t because they have favored status. Whites being quiet are showing their superior intellect because they’ve weighed the pros and cons of saying what they think and decide quite carefully when it’s worth the price they know they’ll pay.
Was your comment provided as a masterful example of the White IQ meltdown?
The opening paragraph makes a most essential point: high IQ without moral sense and moral fiber , high IQ subject to a perverted culture, will be of no value when things get really bad.
Is there a sudden need to deflect and muddle re Judeo-Bloshevism? All hands on deck?
Nice to see Izzy at the ready. Orthodox Christian it’s been said.
I remember him fleeing the interview with Daryl Bradford Smith years ago when Smith wanted to discuss the Rothschilds and international bankers.
The same with overseas Chinese. Why?
Re IQ, JQ,..repost on Jordan Peterson harping on Jewish capabilities.
This is, basically, conflation of a few themes. I am not sure it is worth disentangling all of them, but let’s throw in a few ideas…
1. Peterson’s (and others’) figures are not reliable. Among billionaires in the US, Jews account for ca. 25% & not 40%. It is over-representation, but not nearly at the level Peterson suggests.
2. the central question is: why are some human groups way over-represented in some important activities? Why, for instance, has such a small city like Florence from 1300 to 1600 produced galaxy of geniuses (Dante, Petrarch, Boccaccio, Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Machiavelli, Brunelleschi, Galileo,..)? How could such a small people like Mongols terrorize & conquer much of Euro-Asia from 1200-1400? The answer: we don’t know.
We don’t know why are Jews in the US over-represented among billionaires, theoretical physicists, art collectors & violin virtuosi. IQ may have something to do with it, but I doubt that art collectors & violin virtuosi are extremely intelligent. It probably has more to do with traditional ethics, group cohesion, Platonized spiritual culture that views learning as the way to self-betterment (something absent in pre-normative Judaism) etc.
Ashkenazim are dominant among American Jews, so it is perfectly normal that they’re more prominent among American Jewish billionaires (Sephardim & Mizrahim are present, but not too much).
Peterson makes mistake because he is too focused on IQ, while simultaneously he disregards other psychological traits that could be more conductive to acquisition of wealth, and I think he has mostly neglected cultural-historical traditions: for instance, the Chinese are way over-represented among billionaires in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia- and this has more to do with Confucianism than with something abstract as verbal or mathematical abilities.
IQ is, I think, a good predictor for functionality of a group or society & a useful tool in sorting out individuals for specific jobs/professions (mechanics, drivers, aviators, writers,..). Just, it is not very useful in predicting one’s success in top-league professions in most fields.
Peterson, I think, does not know much about history & culture. He is mostly talking about IQ and contemporary culture.
But, let’s hear about other things: how so that Mizrahim are so poorly represented in sciences? They’re over 50% of Israeli Jewish population and I don’t know if they are adequately represented in mathematics, physics, life sciences, engineering,..
How so?
It seems that Jews are good with money & entrepreneurship, as some other ethnicities are good with other areas (science, military, various arts etc.) These are talents of these groups & not reducible to IQ.
agreed, and thx, @Rational. stalin’s jews, excellent article i’ve had bkmkd for years now, surprised it still exists.
‘Jews didn’t dominate Communism’ per shamir’s commentary/statement, is historically inaccurate.
as the overt subject matter is the IQ of Whites, we may in turn examine shamir’s IQ on this subject (which may also be applied in scope to his general IQ) has us consider: is this blatant inaccuracy due to lack of research/scholarship, or is this inaccuracy due to deliberate disingenuousness?
either conclusion is quite telling.
What is the source for the assertion “that six million Colombian citizens have moved to Venezuela”?
A lot of people have looked for the reason for diminished capacity of our elected officials.
It goes beyond “normal” corruption and into a very bad place.
The Finders – Political Control & Pedophilia with Jon Rappoport
Holodomor?
What Holodomor?
Abraham Foxman Warns the Ukraine Not to Compare the Holodomor to the Holocaust
Commandement #11: I, “The” holocaust, am the Lord of Myths…Though shalt not have any myths before me!
my take on the muzzina reps. they have been used tactically, via their demographic beachheading by the ‘immigration industry’ which includes both xtian/jewish VOLAGS (HIAS, et al); now established in situ, they are inserted into local/st/fed gov. these tactical maneuvers service the strategic goal – criminalization via fed legislation of any critique of israel/jews.
In spite of grain hoarding, the black Bengalees number at 200,000,000 while the “sturdy” Greeks number less than 11 million… what is needed is μεγάλοι όρχεις!
y, after he used them. typical SOP of the commie, they have no compunction about the burning/liquidation of used assets, as they represent the most dangerous of enemies. tsk tsk, stryker.
Well, how smart are they really? Perhaps they will soon wake up to find horse’s heads in their beds or worse! Maybe the other politicians understand something they do not! Im not advocating this of course, just pointing out the sort of people they may be dealing with.
One thing about blacks that has always impressed me is the way they reflexively find common cause with the Palestinian people. I find it a refreshing freedom from hypocrisy and dedication to principle in them.
Whites may have higher IQs than certain other groups(and lower than some others, like Chinese), but that does not mean they do not have serious flaws. Whites literally all hate each other. We are constantly trying to one up one another in a viscous status competition. Most of us will make common cause with any outsider or hostile in order to exalt ourselves on our social ladder. This explains the power of the Israel lobby and other phenomena, such as the spree shooters. These are people who were about to be thrown out of the status system or experience a sudden loss of status.
In 1976 Venezuela had the highest wages in Latin America. Had weekly supersonic Concorde flights to
Paris.
These high wages attracted many legal and illegal workers from Colombia.
Not sure about the six million figure, but a lot for sure.
Hard to believe that Venezuela was once a desired destination, the land of opportunity for many
Latin Americans and even Europeans.
A great many are poor due to ever increasing size of their families but a good deal also are wealthy through trade… none are starving like a billion or so in the world.
P. S. I define starvation as not getting two adequate meals.
This is where I have to vehemently disagree, they were the main perpetrators
Were not black to
“People who speak of “Judeo-Communism” usually are extreme right-wingers who hate Socialism like a rabid dog hates water.”
“There is only one kind of “Socialism” and that is National Socialism and it is a whites only thing.
As to the Socialism you think of, that is only Communism by a different name , and so, true,
When we speak of “socialism” , we hate it.
IIRC , the Great One said many times similar to this , though of course he referred to Germans , instead of whites , but we know where he was at and who he was talking about.
Mizrahim are people from the Arab and Levant states right?
Seems to be the uniform of diamond merchants, but that is just an observation.
“Ilhan Omar’s Remarks Deepening the Democratic Party Schism.”
Let’s see…criticizing Jewish malfeasance comes as a cost for a “White” male. So, clearly the only course of action when confronted with the possibility of Jewish persecution is to run away. In this is “smarts.” Anyone not “white” who does not run away from the fight is clearly minus habens or self-indulgent.
Okay Stryker, you’ve mastered chutzpah and accusatory inversion 101: Here’s your official shabbos goy stamp. Congratulations!
tactical tools used to accomplish strategic goal. wayfarer, are we acquainted, perhaps? 🙂
Sounds pretty mulatto to me, from wiki:
Anyone who as seen video clips and mug shots of Somalians will be aware of wide variations in skin color. That jewish and arab slave traders were race mixing various peoples along these coasts there can be little doubt, just read the wiki.
I would bet she is a quadroon, but my question is why should we allow a woman who wears clothing indicating submission to Allah to be in a representative government? She simply cannot be a representative in a representative government due to her subservience to Allah, and to the man that owns her, be it her husband or father. Her clothing says it all, she might as well attend congress wearing a bridle with riens.
addendum: in trotsky’s case, he was simply reassigned.
Israel Shamir does not particularly come across as stupid, so it must be disingenuousness. He manages to combine (Orthodox) Christian religiosity with admiration for Communism (including Stalin!). With all his criticism of Jews, he denies Jewish complicity in the crimes of Communism and involvement in 9/11.
Yes, mizrahi means “oriental” in Hebrew.
Yeah, also Iran, Kurdistan, Turkmenistan, …
The son of Bolsheviks speaks his lies, and today still no Bolshevik or his plague bacillus offspring have faced true justice for their crimes.
Why not both? Here is a first of many examples though, of how you argue. We’ll get into that as we get deeper in your article.
Here you argue Jews created communism, led the early portions of it, but lost control of it. This of course contradicts most of your following non-arguments, though this is somewhat true. Jews don’t lose control of the system until the 1950s, though they still remained in very powerful positions, and this is when they begin fleeing USSR for Israel and America.
Was Lenin not a Jew?
Who was Stalin’s chosen successor? Was Stalin a “white” Russian? And we don’t ask if he fought for the Royalists, but we ask why did he speak Yiddish, your inbreed Khazar tongue, and why his children only married Jews.
Did Lazar Kaganovich have a weak position? Did Genrikh Yagoda? Did Matyas Rákosi/Rosenfeld?
So many weak positions. https://communismblog.wordpress.com/2014/12/11/list-of-communist-jews/
I find this an odd argument, but you are a Jew which means you are a liar, so maybe not so odd.
We have the lists of the early Bolshevik councils, if able to upload images here, we would see Jews dominated commissions of every sort. Yet we have a link: http://heretical.com/miscellx/bolshies.html Commission after commission, filled with the remnant trash of Khazar.
Here is a pattern to your lying – “but see, others did something else.” We’ll see this repeatedly in your paragraphs. This manner of disinformation, of course, is not an argument.
Jewish influence in the event is noted, but so is the influence of the traitors.
More non-argument here, whataboutism is abundant. Her rape happened of course, but other rapes were worse.
I did not almost drown him, see, others have faced worse drowning attempts. (Not an argument)
No mention of Stalin’s quote, which I bastardize but still offer in proper context – “When they are eating their children, we will know they are hungry.” And eat their children they did. Then, to the horrible irony of history, the Soviets would arrest them, and thousands were arrested, for cannibalism.
An article written outside of the event is proof the event wasn’t as history tells us it is. Not an argument.
It would be sensible if the West also witnessed problems when the entirety of the East was being forcibly starved after having every storage of grain stolen from it, laws made to prevent villagers from leaving their village to search for food, etc. I imagine if the US had fallen to Bolshevism in 1920 and the Bolsheviks slaughtered Kansans and Nebraskans through starvation, some in neighboring states would have felt the effects of the loss of food from our bread-basket.
Quod should be quos.
i’d imagine some are, but they and the xtian evangelical israel 1sters would have you believe by the begging commercials on the boob tube, poor ancient starving jews in israel..send USD……… conversely with their total population so small, and with such a high concentration of wealth among them globally; i find it rather telling that all their billions (adelson, saban,soros (who hides in plain sight from the elite squadi nazi hunters), et al) and those US taxpayer billions, aren’t somehow siphoned/skimmed off to look after their indigent. i also find it rather telling that even with those billions of US taxpayer dollars spent on israeli ‘security’, ya know, for immoral things like WALLS, AIPAC/hollyood feel the need that it must raise funds for its ‘pitiful, indigent’ IDF. http://www.israeltoday.co.il/NewsItem/tabid/178/nid/35173/Default.aspx
Answer : ethnic specialization.
“Why are Jews so successful then?” this question has been posed countless times over centuries, I’ll have a shot at answering it.
Firstly, Muslims are not as successful as Jews purely because its only recently that Muslims have made it into the rich West. Jews on the other hand have been in the rich West for yonks so have accumulated lots of capital over that time. The same with Hindu’s, they are new in the West, as with the Chinese, and these last 2 groups do out-Jew the Jew.
Compared to Westerners, the Jew has advantages. He goes to school his whole life (Yeshiva). They even have individual mentors when they are in their 50’s. And in this school the Jew is probably taught
1) accumulate Capital for your offspring
2) so that your offspring will have more leisure time to come up with more clever ways to accumulate more capital
3) so that your offspring can create the circumstances conducive for the Global Dominance of the Jew.
4) repeat over generations
With the typical Westerner: grows up, parents tell him nothing, learns everything at school and varsity. Stops learning then because its shoulder to the grindstone to pay for the house and brats. Only gets to rest and observe the lie of the land when he’s retired and by then its too late to do anything.
So the Jews have the benefit of life long learning going back over generations while with Westerners its every man for himself because every man is supposed to stand on his own 2 feet. One gets further if one can stand on the shoulder of giants.
Another benefit is that Jews move around a lot, so you learn something in one place, then go to another place where they don’t know that thing and then suddenly you are a genius there. Good way to get the capital accumulation going in that place.
And even when Israel was supposedly existing in the past, there were more Jews staying in Egypt and Greece and then in Rome, than were staying in Israel. Parasites have to go where the money is.
If you don’t protect your borders then others will come and be successful in your own country even when they can’t get nowhere in their own shithole. If Goys don’t want outsiders to be successful in the Goy country then the Goys must vigilantly protect their borders, from foreign people and well as foreign capital, as well as send spies out continuously to observe what is going on elsewhere (inventions, processes, ideas) which could be of benefit to the Goy country. So doing you can remove the Jew from the richness equation.
One one the best lines in any movie is from Forrest Gump,
“Stupid is, is what stupid does.”
Before one seeks to measure intelligence, one should first define how it is manifested in real, pragmatic results.
Yes, one could call East Africans paleo-mulattos, since they are not recent mixtures of black Africans with Arabs, but the product of an ancient mixture of invading Semites and Hamites with local Africans. The result is a type of dark skinned and kinky haired people, but with narrow noses and thin lips, which gives them “Europid” facial features.
very important post
My dad used this phrase a lot, ” he(she) has more guts than brains”.
Ii isn’t just courage. It is also the ability. I just got banned at Breitbart because I noticed that most of the people leading the charge against Trump are Jewish. If that gets you banned then what chance is there to get other people to see past all the propaganda?
Notice how almost ALL the sites now have taken down their comments section? Obviously, somebody is willing to pick up the cost in lost click-bait to make up for having opinions they don’t want aired.
Actually, white people have the most to lose by resisting the Jew.
It’s not lack of brains, it’s lack of schutzpah! Also, an excess of xenophilia among Whites. We’re brought up not to hate other people, unlike Jews, who hate everybody including themselves.
It is sort of like open black disgust towards gays today or Civil Rights-era blacks referring to Italians as “Greaseball Guineas”.
They simply don’t have the capacity to follow any sort of narrative.
And the Somali girl proves they never will.
Socrates to Alcibiades in the The First Alcibiades by Plato, Benjamin Jowett translation…
“And if the God were then to say to you again: Here in Europe is to be your seat of empire, and you must not cross over into Asia or meddle with Asiatic affairs, I do not believe that you would choose to live upon these terms; but the world, as I may say, must be filled with your power and name — no man less than Cyrus and Xerxes is of any account with you.”
Why do you find it such a mystery, Jeff.
The formula for success is the same for everyone anywhere, at all times.
I grew up among Jews and have seen countless success stories. Each time, the person single mindedly pursued money and success, at great sacrifice and with very hard work.
If a reasonably intelligent person single mindedly pursues success, he is likely to achieve it.
I want to emphasize single mindedly – most people have a ton of interests and hobbies, and their attention is scattered. Few people are willing to devote their attention to one thing. That requires sacrifice.
Its not like this is unknown to whites. When whites were incredibly successful they did the same thing. And successful whites today do the same thing.
Sure, like all ambitious people, Jews are more amoral than non-ambitious people, but without the focus and hard work, that doesn’t amount to much.
Another factor is that in the Jewish community, business know how is widely shared and an “apprenticeship” system of sorts exists, but this is less the case in the more secular parts of the community. And groups of Jews often tend to form small conglomerates where risk taking is possible because a cushion is provided by the group, but again, this is by no means that common.
And finally, a kind of unofficial nepotism amplifies the success of any one member of the community – but nepotism only amplifies success, and itself depends on initial success, and nepotism that didn’t select for a minimum level of hard work and talent would be self-defeating.
The real question is not WHY Jews are successful. Jews are successful because they want to be and are willing to make the sacrifices to be successful, and as acontributing factor are willing to be less moral in pursuit if success..
The real question is WHY do Jews desire success so much more than today’s whites.
And a concomitant question might be, why did whites in the 1500 – 1915 period desire success so much, and why do they not any longer.
And these are complicated questions of culture, history, and psychology.
Here’s the proof that the Jews fear the white man’s high IQ:Israel allows its citizens to bet on sports using offshore websites-with their fair odds-but their operatives in the USA will not grant that same right.
Is that why Jesus went his crucifixion knowing what he was doing, or was it all a big mistake on his part?
The 1943 Bengal famine was a great tragedy. A number of entities could be blamed:
**Hitler who started WW2 and caused commodities shortage,
**Stalin who didn’t surrender to Hitler and subsequently prolonged the war
**Hindu rain god ? Yahweh? Allah ? Jesus? Prophet Mohamed?
**Let me guess, how about climate change?
**Churchill…who else?
…….
A passage on the Bengal famine 1943 I posted elsewhere:
………..
“Was Churchill responsible for the 1943 bengal famine deaths?”
While I’m sure Churchill was an asshole,let me consider an alternative timeline branching of history:
Suppose a hindu nationalist movement led by Subhas Chandra Bose managed to kick the brits out in 1938, then followed by the muslim-hindu partition bloodshed and then WW2 broke out. I guest Subhas Chandra Bose would’ve at best stayed neutral if not siding with the germans. Would then the americans offer grains to india during the 1943 bengal famine, considered the russians,then allies, were starving and fighting the germans for racial survival and even the usually well fed americans had food rationing at home?
……………….
The americans offered to accept rupee payment for grain shipments to india during the 1966-1967 bad harvests and I seldom read Indians thanked the yanks for that.
……………………
Reply from the blogger:
Lin, I am afraid that I don’t fully comprehend your point. How does grain purchase from the US have anything to do with what British colonialism?
……………………
I was just comparing the 2 scenarios:
–India under british colonial rule in 1943
–Independent India in 1966-1967
In both cases, india had hard times agriculturally and both involved US grain offers. Over a million Bengalis died in 1943 and I’m sure US grains had saved some indian lives in 1966-1967
It’s all about the hit and run, a la Genghis Khan light cavalry – enemy doesn’t know if we’re coming or going, until it’s too late – death by a thousand cuts, baby.
“One of the most intelligent essays read here lately.”
No, Shamir is blind to the history of the Jews in Russia and Ukraine. He knows very little about economics; Venezuela has had very little economic freedom compared to other countries (freetheworld.com). Nor is he conversant with Gregory Clark and Yuri Slezkine (The Jewish Century): over generations, to quote Clark, SOCIAL STATUS IS AS HERITABLE AS HEIGHT. In The Son Also Rises, Clark documented this result to be independent of the nature of the political-economic system. It was just as true in the heyday of Chinese Communism as in capitalist countries. Slezkine documented the result as far as Jews and social status in the USSR are concerned.
Thus, Judeo-Capitalism and Judeo-Communism have both existed. Drive and courage definitely matter, and Shamir is correct that white gentiles have not been resolute, especially in the political arena. On the other hand, be informed that, corrected for measurement error, Heckman’s classic article on the economics and psychology of human traits found that IQ is generally more important than conscientiousness for job performance. Intelligence researchers have not done a good job of defending IQ insofar as they lack Heckman’s statistical skills. And Heckman is a Jew.
1. Lie ( check)
2.Project ( check)
3. Double down
Good job also on this doubling down, Stryker!
gT
“The Jew has advantages. He goes to school his whole life.”
Irish-Americans, whose Catholic schools are similarly stringent, probably have the same advantage for the same reason. Irish-Americans show the same sort of wheeler-dealer verbal dexterity and also make a big impact in media, government and law.
Asians place a similar value on education…and Indians, wouldn’t you know it.
…Gee, why is America run by Jews and Irish-Catholics with Chinese and Indians moving in on them?
So yep, I agree.
“Accumulate capital for your offspring”
Yeppers, blacks and whites and Mexicans seem less capable of doing this. Especially blacks, who seem to be long-gone much of the time when their kid is born.
“So your offspring will have more time to find clever ways to make money”
Right again.
“Conducive circumstances”
Yep, growing up poor with poor parents or even a single mother in public schools where you learn how violent black gangs can be and just try to keep from being hospitalized in beatings and you live in a neighborhood full of drugs is not very conducive.
I’ve been a young white guy in a bad neighborhood as a young man myself-though single, no dependents-and many poor whites are very smart. But their circumstances were bad.
“Typical Westerner grows up, parents tell him nothing”
Yep, but whose fault is that?
“Every man for himself”
This is an British and Anglo-American thing. Individualism. As a result Jews, Asians, Hindus, Italians all have more resources.
“Jews move around alot”
Maybe, though the gypsies do as well and they are the most underachieving underclass on earth.
“Parasites have to go where the money is”
That is true of the entire middle class and the reason cities exist. Ashkenazi Jews apparently only began their existence in Rome when ME Jews married Italian women.
All true.
But again, to some degree, whose fault is this? If it were entirely that of the Jew, Irish-Americans and now Asians and Hindus would be equally powerless.
Does she bring your wee-wee up to a full four-inch salute?
OK, now we’re getting somewhere. It takes so damn long around here.
When Lazar Moiseyevich Kaganovich blew up the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow (built to commemorate the victory over Napoleon) and standing amid the rubble of the cathedral, proclaimed, “Mother Russia is cast down. We have ripped away her skirts” (N.Y. Times, Sept. 26, 1995) was he speaking as a Communist or was he speaking as a Jew? When Ilya Ehrenberg said “The Germans are not human beings. From now on, the word ‘German’ is the most horrible curse. From now on, the word ‘German’ strikes us to the quick. We have nothing to discuss. We will not get excited. We will kill. If you have not killed at least one German a day, you have wasted that day … When Ilya Ehrenberg wrote “Kill Germans” was he speaking as an international Communist, a non-religious humanist, or as a non-religious Jew?
If a Jew does not believe in God and the Schama is he still a Jew? Can there be such a thing as Godless Jews? Is Natanyahu a Jew? Was Menahem Begin a Jew? And if Churchill’s mother, Jenny Jerome was a crypto-Jew doesn’t that make Churchill Halakhically a Jew?
If you do not want to deceive others, you first have to stop deceiving yourself, Mr Shamir. Stalin murdered and tortured millions. His torturers received pleasure from torturing and felt perfectly good about it, as if they were doing God’s own work, at least from the standpoint of Deuteronomy. Stalin himself was not Jewish, but, being a Communist, it so happened that all his three or four wives were Jewish, and his son was named Jacob. But Stalin was not Jewish by birth, and as you say, you cannot have a Jewish soul, unless you are born a Jew. So Stalin, despite all his best efforts, was a Communist, and not a Jew, so when he noticed that the Jews around him were Jews first and Communists second, he stopped trusting the Jews. But how many Jews can really stop being Jews? Benjamin Freedman was certainly one. Can the Leopard change his spots? Take a lesson from your hero, Stalin, and stop your fatal ontological confusion.
When I first read the article’s title I was prepared to be offended. But no, I say bravo to the article. I am very frustated by the lameness and gullibility of my fellow Western Caucasians.
And you are correct about the current Jew version of capitalism. I blame the Jew Milton Friedman for a lot of it. He stated that the only responsibility a company has is to its shareholders. Before that large US companies in my area owned picnic grounds, parks, and resorts for their employees to use, and the companies actually gave a little to their communities.
I dont know
and you are supposedly a jew who is as strong a critic of jews as say KM so maybe so but you’re also a lefty so there’s that.
It also seems it isnt just neo nazis that claim jews were way over represented in the secret police the politburo and the killing of the kulaks and caused holodomor its almost mainstream, after all marx was jew the jews were running communism in the rest of the west hitler and co seemed to be correct jews were pretty commie in germany
so i dont know its complex and a lot of big players seem to be invested enough theres like a lot of retconning and lying etc goin on.
But this I know its important we understand as much as we can about the jews influence in the west as possible because we are at a point where things are going to happen because a lot of the bad stuff happening in america and its satellites is largely because of jews and before we start taking actions a fair and factual understanding needs to take place.
The only way i see this happening is if jews themselves do it which seems crazy but whites obviously are going to stay in denial until their backs are against the wall then they will go apeshit and kill everything that moves. The only chance to prevent this is to unwind it and for that jews would have to do that the same way they wound it up. and for that to happen there would have to be enough jews that are good people but deluded and who would listen to truth from other jews this may not be a possibility it may be that only a handful of anti jew jews are good people and the rest are just like soros i hope not but i dont think kevin macdonald has chance in hell of redpilling the average jew. you UNZ moldbug auster and a few dozen more i know of have pretty much made me an “anti semite” i couldnt trust KM although my gut and personal experience tells me KM is pretty much correct it still seems a bit suspect and i dont have time to figure this all out so much open debate is needed but KM is never going to be allowed to openly debate it only a jew can even hope to break through the embargo. so I dont know what really motivates you anti jew jews maybe you just really have the muh enlightenment poz and have become like whites people of the ideal over people of the gene maybe youre up to s
Because many or most are unhindered by shame, fairness, and decency. Take off those shackles and you too can consume the world.
Aaron Benson was a Jewish basketball player, probably the best in my city though not terribly tall, who got into a prep-school on this talent and subsequently into an Ivy League college.
But once he had gotten what he could out of it, he never played again. He knew he would not play college ball and certainly not NBA.
Your byline reminded me of him.
What’s my point?
Had he not been a Jew, he would probably have devoted his life to basketball which would make him no money and eat up all his time and energy.
Being Jewish, he realistically dropped it once he got what he could out of it in productive terms.
I knew some Jewish kids whose Dads were slumlords and some Irish kids whose Dad was a slumlord. The difference was not morality because none of them were moral.
But the Jews and Asians were more proactive slumlords who were always buying more and more buildings to make money off government subsidy.
As for why Jews desire success, the answer is probably that selling a screenplay or making a killing in real estate or litigation law pays more than being a barber.
Mr Shamir is right.
We are inundated about the IQ of whites in the stratosphere ….. how wonderful and great and glorious Europe is with such brilliance shining from every white face . I swear whenever I see a black face that will for sure degrade the IQ of the great slave masters , witch hunters, Nazi, genocidal maniacs, zealous Christians(or jews). I am sure that some how the blacks(less intelligent) are the ones who are pushing for more nuclear weapons in the air land and sea. Oh the high IQ lads even want to give Saudi Arabia nuclear weapons while denying that Israel has any. WHo has the world on the edge of extinction? Oh yeah the same low level IQ blacks. It takes black women to speak the truth and the high IQ whites are shitting their pants with venom when anyone(people of color especially) speak out against Israel’s genocide. Then again, the Palestinians are treated just like the native indians in America….arrows vs guns, stones vs machine gun ships. High IQ whites in Europe and AMerica have an affinity for Israel. Yet the victims are the guilty ones. You and your vaunted IQ( Insane Quislings) will all be taken up by the Lord Jesus(another true white story) to heaven in eternal bliss and low IQ blacks will inhabit the earth or whats left of it. Carry on with impunity oh high IQ masters
No he’s not, but you are a clearly dimwitted, panicking hasbarist.
Ladies & gentlemen, the nihilistic Ezra Pound.
Hardly, but he is an admitted Communist.
Hurts don’t it?
Cheers.
Cui bono?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cui_bono
House Resolution 72.
“Rejecting Anti-Israel and Anti-Semitic Hatred in the U.S. and the World.”
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/72/text
Just throwing more spaghetti at the wall, to see what sticks.
TRUTH
She does. But in the same unintentional way of a woman whose slip is showing; being able to express what they would like to.
Explain.
said:
“You don’t survive a “death camp” unless it’s not much of a death camp”
Bingo!
“death camp” Auschwitz” easily debunked again:
http://www.codoh.com
Then why aren’t other ahem, minorities, with zero morals as successful?
If he is a low IQ honkie then what “is” you? A lower IQ niggah perhaps? Speak up, boy!
Abstract: In the below post, I chronologically reply to almost every statement that Shamir makes in his article.
This is not a good start to this article, as it attaches a topic (IQ) that is meaningless to Shamir’s ostensible (perhaps not actual) main concern over lack of effective White push-back against Jewish power.
It mis-frames a discussion that Shamir at first seemingly wants to have, which unfortunately means that it steers around a meaningful discussion.
It is the equivalent of calling someone, whom you need, a derogatory name in order to get them to act in everyone’s favor. The result is that it annoys and tires that person in regard to tolerance of the instigator. Especially when everyone else is calling that person names as well. It avoids driving to uncover the actual root of lack of effective action, and leaves that conversational repair duty to commenters like myself. Commenters who frankly feel that Shamir should take his place as a person with a column here more seriously, avoid emotional dumping, and write articles in a manner that preclude us from taking the time to do that work for him.
As an aside, Whites talk about IQ in the modern day due to a downstream effect of being blamed for the “unequal” outcomes of other races; accusations which always result in resource and political rent extraction from our group. Shamir seems to resent such discussions, or at best look at them with faint condescension. Perhaps being more direct with his anger and less passive aggressive with the conversations that he wishes to have will better help get us all to a better place soon.
Smart White men are overwhelmingly the drivers of the discussion of the Jewish question in this nation. That’s not debatable. Who gets elected and how is another matter, as is the press’s treatment of that person.
Did James Trafficant not speak out? What happened to him?
Who else has spoken out? What happened to them?
What is happening to everyone surrounding the one nominally nationalist president to be elected since WWII?
What happened to George Lincoln Rockwell?
What happens to the White Nationalist groups that get a whiff of popularity (nationalist groups being the only explicitly anti-Jewish groups)?
What messages are sent, who is prosecuted, who is torn down, and who is merely reprimanded (and thus implicitly encouraged) is entirely under the control of philo-Semites.
So, why is Omar being allowed to speak without being ousted like Steve King (for much less) or being prosecuted like Trafficant? Why will her camp remain free of spoilers from central casting and possibly even spies?
The answer may lie, in part, in the the answer to the following question:
Why is Trump, the first implicit / nominal White nationalist since before WWII, in office to oversee the US withdrawal from the international order set up at Bretton Woods after WWII?
Why is an implicit (but perhaps not actual) White Nationalist in office to oversee a massive worldwide economic contraction that will last for the rest of our lifetimes (thought the US will remain relatively okay)?
How does that coincidence play with the long-time fact that the most common establishment dismissal of White Nationalist interests, throughout the West, has been that those nationalists are supposedly upset over economic contractions (in spite of those nationalists never stating that, and loudly stating their actual demographic interests that go unacknowledged).
Do you believe that Trump’s nationalist economic policy plans, which promise to remake the entire world as we have known it for seventy two years, are the idea of a “rogue” democrat reality television star that gained a bug for social conservatism and political abuse in his golden years?
I have a certain bridge to sell you if that’s the case.
This (deconstruction of the current world order) has all been coming down for a long time, out of both economic and world political necessity, and social nationalists were always the ones who were going to be matched with the policy execution of this contraction.
The people in charge are intent to pair in the public eye economic contraction and turmoil with White Nationalism, as they always have been.
Institutionalized antisemitism, no matter how mild, will intentionally always be paired with White Nationalism and economic contraction in the public eye.
This is so that philo-semitism can be associated with economic prosperity, trade expansion, and recovery, no matter how divorced from reality those things are should they all be left to the “free market” in both politics and economics.
This is basic pattern recognition for 20th century events, specifically.
This is a naive young woman who was intentionally placed into her position and who does what she is told.
I’ll give you that. She is one that escaped her tether, a little too early perhaps. How do I know it was too early? She was ignored and memory holed. Omar has not been.
As you choose to attack Whites, where is your necessary added context for whatever classified information they have, whatever pressure they are under, or who they are exactly? To begin with?
There’s that unproductive baiting, again, Shamir. Its beneath you.
Who do you think you are talking to? What race do you think you are talking to? The modern world has been almost one hundred percent defined by the guts of the White man. Were there others? Absolutely. But I did not over-state and your taunt is nonsense. You are speaking out of school. Its time for you to up the level of your writing, and ditch the emotional dumping on your readers. Its childish.
Another such line? Your seething rage against your readers must be dissonance inducing.
God willing, Macron is being set up as a fall guy. Hopefully the graceful fall will go wrong and he’ll end up in a ditch where he belongs. As for you, the repetitive anti-intellectual digs on your reader’s demographic are starting to sound like the words of a man who is addicted to being an edgy outsider and persecuted. Such lashing out is usually reserved for the teenage set and agent provocateurs .
This sounds like a setup for a staged fall, to me. At best, their kid will marry into some African “royalty” to help control Africa for the British. The gender fluid theater sounds like an intentional disgrace for that child and the black race that he might rule over. Perhaps its meant to eventually spread liberal ideology in Africa.
If their children remain in Britain, they will only sere to delegitimize the Royal Family. No Black person can be a legitimate Royal or Noble over a White person. Blacks have archaic hominid genes that Whites do not. The notion defies the original racial lineage origin of the Royalty concept.
To be fair, no one has ever liked the Irish even when the West was implicitly a White Nationalist hemisphere.
Rhetorical questions are supposed to be answered by the author. A black mark against your editor.
I can concede your point on capitalism for the sake of argument, but to make that point in the context of absolving Bolshevism of that charge is laughable. Which is obvious just by reading the Jewish texts, even if you ignore the writing and ethnicity of the communists themselves. In addition, you have the later outright admissions in detailed books by people such as Rabbi Harry Waton.
Oh please. Here we go.
Christianity is a full on Jewish cult in service of Jews. To deny that fact is to have a lack of knowledge of Christianity and Judaism, or perhaps just a will toward intentionally obscuring that fact.
Christianity professes the same exact eschatology (end result and ultimate point) as Judaism: the genocide of all non-Jews.
Christianity’s mythical structure in service to that result is the exact same as that of Judaism: a Messiah and apocalyptic end time.
Its all Semitic bullshit: a mythological cover for political intention and instruction. If the plans match (both from the same foreign source), then the beneficiary is the same. The religious garb worked on the superstitious minds of men of antiquity, but to claim that equivalent political plans dressed in myth are not the same now is another insult to the intelligence of your readers.
Christianity is a full on Jewish cult, derived from the earlier Dionysus-Bacchus cult brought to Anatolia and Rome by the Jews, and which the Romans resisted for a long time before it overtook them. All of these cults, by the way, spread in exactly the same manner as their communism secular counterpart: first through the marginalized and poor, and then up through the hierarchy. This is the Jewish method of national subversion of foreign states, as commanded in their Tanakh.
It follows that your shilling for communism comes off as Jewish.
I can explain Christianity, its Jewish cultic roots going back to Semitic paganism, and how it operates for the Jews in much finer detail if you would like. Just make the request.
However, in short, a religion that has the same essential plan but opposite morality in comparison with its source, and is hoisted upon the precise mortal enemy (Rome) of its source, is a weapon and not a religion. This is obvious.
Are the descendants of those conversos Jewish today? Crypto-Judaism has a long and rich tradition.
You wouldn’t know it by the masses of Russian Jews that made it to US and Israeli shores in the following decades. Funny that they didn’t get the message about their conversion. I suspect that the Rabbis in Russia do not have a difficult time filling their synagogues.
Said every Jewish apologist for the Jewish role in communism, ever. At this point in history and our knowledge of it, your group restatements on this topic are not arguments. They are propaganda.
Who are still Jewish? Yes, still Jewish (and rabidly Zionist).
Curiously, more “not a Jew” communists didn’t get the message and just happened to become billionaires on the back of the assets of the people. The Jewish Russian oligarch percentage is quite a skew given that the communists were supposedly de-Judaized and not controlled specifically by Jews.
This is what you would have your readers accept?
It seems as if you are having a private chutzpa contest with yourself in writing the content of this article.
I saw no proofs. Only assertions.
I disagree. See how that works?
Even if I were to respect your tactics, the craftwork here is abysmal (but so are your tactics).
What is your point, exactly? To defend communism? To assail the British? Its undiscernible.
How does the source of an article absolve the military, exactly?
How? Do you have evidence of the food production regions and distribution lines to back this up and successfully refute the tens of thousands of people who have found otherwise?
At this point, we should ask why you are so intent on absolving the Jew, who in his books calls for the genocide of all non-Jews and a dissolution of all of their nations. Which is enough to indict, at least in regard to deciding on what matters today: their continued presence in our lands.
Respect the straw man, people.
What is good for mestizos does not translate in any way shape nor form what is good for the Juden Rein West.
Communism is not socialism, as the National Socialists well demonstrated. I can get into a detailed discussion of the differences if you would like, as I have successfully debated this Judaic Neocon false equivalence tactic on many occasions before. I have the text ready to go.
Do you? What a long road. A second black mark for your editor.
See National Socialist Germany.
Please. This is not a problem, at least with a heritage stock not under the trauma of Social Marxism. These are the things that built this nation, and you know this to be true. Our problem is the constant need to fight the Jew. Full stop. People and culture wear down under this pressure, generation after generation.
Immigration to fight the Jew, which just happens to forward Jewish goals as described in their texts? That’s a new tactic. Good on you. Extra chutzpa points. Tell your Rabbi.
In future reality, in line with economic contraction, immigration will slow, antisemitism will increase, and Nationalists will continue to be in power. Coming out of that, perhaps in about seventy two years or so, we will see WWIII, the death of the old world in its entirety, and the birth of the new world. Who will survive remains to be seen.
Omar is a paragon of attention whoring and drunk-power, like any young woman who would be in her position. She says what she is told to say. We will not take your abuse, Jew, nor your bait. Enjoy your diminishing voice, even as a supposed (but not actual) antisemite. Its all going away. WWIII won’t be pretty for your people (or ours) either, but neither of us will be around for it. What I keep in mind is that its all Semitic in origin, per their texts (across the board).
You mean invading Semitic desert people blocked the program that originated from the other invading Semitic desert people? Perspective is a glorious thing, and we will see you all permanently in the darkest desert hole if there is a God.
We shall see, right? I will note these as your famous last words. I think they are fitting.
Back to school with you, Jew. Heat / potential energy injection always leads to increased rate of disorganization / entropy of the original matter. You cannot revive a system with no potential by injecting more potential anymore than you can reverse aging by taking a pill or eating food. The action itself increases the rate of entropy and system destruction, even if it momentarily relieves a certain aspect of the disease that leads to death. I could go on with the critique of this, but this is truly another piss-poor metaphor that does not deserve the attention.
Which, on the chemical level, oxidizes (destroys) the wine that was there.
We reject your pro-immigration, pro-communism message.
We do not need Semitic “warmth’ to fight Semites and their ideologies. Anymore than we need warm cancer to fight cancer. See how metaphors work, genius? You lack the art for them. I suggest more concise writing for you.
I read a pro-immigration, pro-communism, Jew defending article. Nice job, Shamir. Thanks for wasting my morning, Ron.
said:
“Hitler who started WW2 and caused commodities shortage”
Except Hitler did not start WWII.
Why Germany “Invaded” Poland, by John Wear: http://inconvenienthistory.com/11/1/6391
‘Responsibility for WW2: ‘ https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7544
Introduction to ‘HITLER’S WAR’: http://www.unz.com/article/introduction-to-hitlers-war/
Britain initiated both world wars:: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=10458
Polish Atrocities against Germans before 1. September 1939: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7525
Britain started bombing civilians first: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=8172
Operation Barbarossa Was A Preventive Attack: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=7999
http://www.codoh.com
Excellent observation. Article was all
about white washing Jewish Bolshevism
She’s a Somali immigrant from Africa. Somalis are thinner lighter and have more Caucasian features than the majority Bantu Africans.
She looks typical Somalian. One theory is that about 7,000 years people from Yemen migrated to what’s now Somalia.
I like your conspiratorial view, but I think Omar is sincere. Though she and her brown lady colleagues mutter on about white supremacy and the neo-Nazi threat in Amerikkka (at a time when said American Nazis need a police escort while parading their wares in public), I admire her chutzpah for speaking that which must not be spoken. Congress is captive to the Zionist lobby; everybody knows that. Mom says I have emotional intelligence.
Why should it hurt? Of course anyone with a sharp brain is probably a communist. That, however, does not entitle one to draw conclusions not justified by the data presented. Logic, please.
Because native whites would be arrested and charged with hate crimes. The boot of the Government would be on their neck before they got back home.
Muslims and other favored minorities ( gays, blacks) are keenly aware of their protected status. Hence, they can act the fool while the whites WORK and pay the taxes that enable them to coordinate their protests with the cell phones we pay for, and all their other needs.
If you had worked a straight job in the United States of America for more than one week you would know this. Black Americans in the federal government can and do tell a supervisor to go fuck themselves. Nothing happens.
When you risk nothing- it’s not bravery or cleverness or heroic.
It’s arrogant entitlement with a safety net.
Ohan is simply parroting what her Muslims bosses tell her to say. In most Middle East countries, her rhetoric is just a Tuesday.
It is fascinating- you are just like Ohan. You risk nothing by writing this to a receptive audience – from behind a keyboard no less- but write smugly as if you are a ground breaking provocateur.
You are a clown.
The orange and other trees only survived because of irrigation. Can’t grow trees in deserts. Hollywood is just one of many many industries and businesses in S California. The other industries don’t publicize themselves the way Hollywood does.
Agriculture is still California’s biggest industry.
Jews got away with tagging Catholic priests and even a cardinal who spent years sleeping with “young seminarians” as “pedophiles,” not homosexuals.
Jones:
If McCarrick had accurately been charged with homosexual behavior, that would have undone years of effort in legitimizing LGBTQ.
As usual, the Roman Catholic hierarchy caved to the media blitz that insisted “Catholic priests discharged for pedophilia.”
So — one more organization of men that Ilhan Omar has balls bigger-than.
so far.
Their income tax returns show low income. Their business tax returns show low income. They have a very high rate of food stamp and welfare use.
But you should see the cars they drive, the neighborhoods and homes they live in the private school tuition they pay their vast real estate holdings and other indications of solid wealth and high income For instance Beverly Hills Brentwood Beverlywood Cheviot Hills and other very expensive areas of west Los Angeles are full of black hat and wig ultra chabads and orthodox in their 4 million dollar houses with 4 kids in $20,000 a year no scholarships private schools and 3 $80,000 cars in the garage
The orthodox are the only women in America other than actresses who wear 5 to 8 thousand dollar wigs and the actresses’ wigs are bought by the production company, not the wearer. And have you looked at the prices in kosher especially the ultra glatt kosher food stores lately?
Shamir’s references to IQ cloud the issue. Ilan Omar is allowed to make comments that are explicitly or implicitly anti-semitic because she is black. She is African. It has been some time since white men of European origin have been proscribed from making comments of this kind under pain
of banishment. And all white people are aware of this. Mr Shamir’s apparent naïveté is surprising. He should know better.
Kudos for mentioning Jim Traficant.
RIP
(Go Cardinals)
Good rational point they have a terrible time understanding on here. They are too busy being emotional, having fun hating the low IQ of immigrants.
You skipped a reason, though. The other reason elites wholeheartedly support a rainbow panoply of immigrants is that it effectively stops unionization dead in its tracks.
“The difference between socialism and capitalism is that Capitalism is for profit, while socialism is for people”
Socialism can work. The nuclear family is Socialism on the smallest scale and it works. Husband/father works and brings money home so all can share. The family is housed, fed, clothed and nurtured by the father and mother.
The problem with socialism is when individuals are introduced who are not closely related. I will help unrelated people only temporarily. They are not related to me. The further unrelated they are the less I will help them.
Socialism is workable in Scandinavian countries to a large extent because the Scandinavians are part of an extended family. With the introduction of non related people from Middle East and Africa Socialism will collapse. We are witnessing the early stages of collapse there.
Our rulers know this and are actively seeking to destroy the West for their profit and gain.
Stupid White people are brainwashed into believing that Socialism can work in the USS of A because this country is rich and only rich countries can make Socialism work.
Socialism outside the nuclear family is against human nature and will fail. If implemented here many will die and suffer as did all Socialist experiments outside the family.
I actually tried to read this. Until shortly its stupidity cloyed. And just btw, you didn’t “refute” anything, not anything Shamir said. If you think just writing sentences constitutes “refutation,” then I prescribe a heavy does of Webster’s, or maybe the Oxford English, for the likes of you. Although you would probably just “refute” them. Whatever you mean by the word.
Let’s wait and see what happens 2020 when she’s up for re election. If she’s re elected she will be the first anti or neutral on Israel Congress critter not destroyed by Jews. I’m too lazy to endlessly type adl ajc splc aipac and the rest of the Jewish organizations that have destroyed any and all opponents. So from now on, I’ll just type jews.
It’s not “smarts” or “IQ” that gives jews an advantage over gentile whites, but is their rabid insistence on cultural and social cohesiveness, insularity and nepotism (but only for themselves) that gives them an “advantage”. This same cultural and social cohesiveness that is prized so highly by jewish interests is denied to gentile whites. Jews, to a man will fight to deny this same cultural and social cohesiveness to gentile whites that they themselves enjoy as it is a major part of the jewish purpose–the destruction of gentile white culture, which IS superior to any jewish cultural or social society. If jews did not possess this power, they would most likely be rag merchants, liquor merchants, or furniture merchants–nothing more. As I have previously stated, jewish success is based on cultural and social cohesiveness and insularity–NOT “smarts” or “IQ”. Once enough jews get into a position of power in the work world or education systems, they will hire and promote their own, even bypassing more qualified gentile white candidates.
Jews have latched on to cultural cohesiveness and nepotism, as it serves their purpose exceedingly well.
At the same time, jews pushed the concept of racial “equality”, (but only for gentile whites), backing it up with “civil-rights” and “equal accommodation” laws which are enforced by governments–but only against whites. These “civil-rights” laws are used as a “battering ram” against gentile whites to diffuse and fragment any semblance of gentile white solidarity and cohesiveness that may arise.
A great reckoning dealing with the jews is coming. As gentile whites become more marginalized, the accusation of being tagged as “racist” or a “holocaust denier” is rapidly losing its “sting”.
Increasingly, jews are more wary of being “called out” and recognized as “jews”. One can call a jew a shyster, shylock, bankster, criminal or ne-er-do-well, and it will roll off his back like water off a duck, BUT call a jew a “jew”, and he will recoil in horror, having been “found out”….
On one of his walks through Paris, Honore de Balzac, the French novelist, encountered the richest man in France strolling arm in arm with Heinrich Heine, the revolutionary who did his best to overthrow Capitalism during the Revolution of 1848. Viewed from a political or an economic perspective the two men should have been on opposite sides of the revolutionary barricades, but Balzac was smart enough to see that ethnic blood ran thicker that political water, no matter how turbulent. Heine the Revolutionary and Rothschild the financier could walk arm in arm because both men were Jews and because together they embodied “tout l’esprit et tout l’argent des Juifs.”
E. Michael Jones
Culture Wars Magazine
2014
Pedeophilia is 12 and under. Seducing 14 to 16 year olds is illegal. In some states the age of consent is 16 some 18.
They are homos not pedeophiles. Liberals are so hypocritical. They campaigned for the Boy Scouts to recruit gay scout leaders at the same time they ranted that homosexual priests were pedeoohiles.
“How could such a small people like Mongols terrorize & conquer much of Euro-Asia from 1200-1400? The answer: we don’t know”
Okay I’ll take a stab at this.
“In this period, the Mongols had a nominal strength of around 100,000 to 130,000. According to the Secret History of the Mongols, Ghengis Khan had an army of 105,000 strong by A.D. 1206. This number grew to 129,000 by A.D. 1227, according to Rashid-al-Din_Hamadani in his Jāmiʿ al-tawārīk”
I’ll make it simple. The Mongols were basically a traveling nation. They came upon towns and villages of a few hundred to a few thousand and managed to destroy all that that encountered.
It’s only when they came upon an equal and organized Europe army that they were fought off. The Mongols looked for easy prey and there was a lot of easy prey in Eastern Europe.
The same with the Moslem invasion into Balkan Europe between 1200 and 1800. When faced with a similar or smaller sized army the Moslems were defeated. BTW during major campains the Moslem armies numbered between 80,000 and 100,000 not counting the camp followers.
ANONYMOUS
I suspect that fundamentally Jews are resentful former compradors to the Irish-Catholic political machine and tend to go after powerful Irish-Americans with particular vigor.
Further back, Jews seem to have more historic distrust or antagonism towards Catholics than Protestants.
Exactly. Much of this has been encoded deeply in the DNA of our social structure and culture going way back. I think it was in one of Shamir’s own excellent books that I read the foundation for Christian Zionism was already being laid in the Scofield bible as early as 1900.
Marxism and bolshevism were no more about socialism than the French socialist party that recently pushed gay marriage, criminalized anti-abortion sites, and fostered the rise to power of ultra-capitalist Macron.
The 1917 coup was prepared by Kerenski’s masonic revolution, itself prepared by long hacking at Russia’s traditional Christian values at least throughout the 19th century, if not before.
As usual, Jews form the visible part of an anti-christian coalition. Anti-christian revolutionaries don’t care about social justice. When Csar Alexander II freed serfs, revolutionaries hastened to kill him before he defused the potential for social warfare. For they do care about strifes and chaos.
One can’t usefully amalgamate communism (a state of paradise on earth prophesied by Marx), bolshevism and Stalinism. In turn, Stalin led starkly different policies towards Christianity before and after the Great Patriotic War.
It is still a fact that most bolsheviks were Jews with a very strong anti-Russian and anti-Christian hatred, that they were considerably overrepresented in the repression organs, and that the Soviet constitution under the Bolsheviks made antisemitism a crime subject to capital punishment.
Things did change over time, and under Brezhnev, there were actually quota limiting Jewish hiring in sought-after positions to prevent favoritism.
Concerning your main topic, you allude to a form of insight that isn’t captured by IQ measures. I would call this intelligence of the soul. I suspect that much of what IQ measures capture are mechanical skills that can be emulated by computers, i.e. intelligence of the brain. A bit of philosophical reflection on what it means to grasp meaning will show that the most interesting faculties of the mind cannot possibly be performed by a material object, hence my distinction between intelligence of the brain and intelligence of the soul. The Western world is so foolish in its denial of transcendance that I was struck with admiration when observing that, in an Anglican church I recently attended in a posh London district, blacks were strikingly overrepresented. There’s spiritual intelligence for you!
I didn’t say it was smarts. It isn’t. There are far more smart whites.
Its culture plus motivation.
You can be angry at the Jews, but that’s childish. Whites conquered and pillaged the rest of the world for centuries when they had the power. Its human nature. We fight, and we try and conquer each other.
Jews are no different in this respect, and to blame them is stupid.
Bear them no ill will, be objective enough to understand they are doing nothing worse than your kind did when it could, and fight back. Simple.
Get your culture in shape again, get rid of the stupid extreme individualism, learn to organize and cooperate again, get a religion, recover your motivation, and seize power back.
Its no big deal. It’s been going on for centuries, among all the world’s peoples. The only special thing about Jews is that they don’t operate from a national territory.
All this evil Jews nonsense is a sad joke. All nations fight and try and conquer each other. Get over it. And get your shit together and fight back. You can even enjoy it without getting into all the evil Jew stupidity.
The Holocaust was idiotic. A massive overreaction and a sign of weakness.
And who needs “final solutions”. Nations fight among each other all the time, did the French need a final solution for the British who they were constantly fighting? No. They accepted conflict as natural.
You mayn’t be negroid but most of you are very dark skinned bordering on blackness, save the Brahmins, who by now are mostly mulatto!
Hear a SCREECHING stop! UUUURRRRRCHHHHHH!
HOLD ON THEIR. Let’s see ‘who’ pretty much has the lock down on media. Could it be the Jews? So, lets see… they decide WHAT GET”S HEARD AND WHAT DOESN’T.
Just like a Jew to twist, manipulate, and undermine an argument like trying to get water from a rock. How is someone speaking out have anything to do with IQ? Dumb. There are millions of whites right now speaking out all over the world against the criminality of Israel and Zionists, AND MANY IN PRISON. Are you hearing about them on MSMedia? Anyone?
Cynthia McKinney got heard because the Jews have given a bit of ‘volume, and dare I say ‘black power’ in the MSMedia. Also, we hear often! from Rabbi’s themselves, that Muslims are in a way allies to the Jews and they much prefer the Muslims rule than the ‘Christians’. I completely believe this whole Omar ‘speaking out is a ‘false flag’ so this ANTI-SEMITE bill can get passed. FALSE FLAG.
We are in upside down reality.
The screeching of the Ashkenazi Jews (not Semites) pushing an ANTI-SEMITE shut down of free speech around the world is massive ‘chutzpa’. The REAL Semites should be howling, where are they? Wait, I bet they are but who ‘controls’ the worlds MSmedia. Oh Yah!….
IQ …. what a ridiculous and insane argument …but, look who it is coming from.
Foundation for Christian Zionism was laid in the 1560s by the puritans
“ There is but ONE God and that is the God of Israel” according to both Calvin and Knox and their followers
I’ve never understood why Christians keep yammering about the three monotheistic religions Jews Christians Muslims. Jews and Muslims are monotheists, ONE God.
Christians are polytheists THREE Gods in one; the Jewish God the father Jesus his son founder of Christianity and the Holy Spirit
Suicide is a mortal sin.
Shamir’s injunction is to unthinkingly value will power, decisiveness and ability to withstand pressure as if they were good in themselves. He wants to encourage foolhardy initiatives, by reducing the meaning of life to a single theoretical construction. Back in the real world the problems for countries lie in dealing with immediate priorities, just as they do for individuals. Israel is a fringe issue in the grand scheme of things. That is why Israels partisans can impose their views on the majority.
No longer in Congress, and of Lebanese decent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Rahall#Israel
Former Rep. Nick Rahall (D-WV): My experience with the Israel Lobby; The use of dark money.
Happening in Black Catholic inner Switzerland, during the closing of Carnival:
https://www.20min.ch/schweiz/zentralschweiz/story/Polizei-lud-im-KKK-Fall-Rechtsextreme-vor-10217678
White IQ is getting sick and tired of brainless communist jews making idiotic slurs about white IQ.
Et les gentils sont tous esprit et pas d’argent!
This number was given by Mrs Rodriges, Venezuela’s Vice President in an interview to CNN in Moscow a few days ago. If you are interested I can post the link.
Combination of Orthodox Christianity and Communism is not rare at all. Here http://www.asianews.it/news-en/Controversy-in-Moscow:-Stalin-icon-revered-19792.html you can view an icon of Stalin, though he was not canonised yet.
“Whites are quite smart enough to know that everything is currently rigged against them from the cradle to the grave”
Yes, it’s akin to being aware of a momentum shift during a battle/game/test etc and likewise recognising that defensive, rather than offensive strategies are called for.
“Whites being quiet are showing their superior intellect because they’ve weighed the pros and cons of saying what they think and decide quite carefully when it’s worth the price they know they’ll pay”
While those who understand that momentum will inevitably shift again, are astutely keeping a calm, weather eye for that moment when it swings….. and the price of treachery is levied against those who sought our defeat.
It’s not just about IQ. It’s about balls. White males have been emasculated and white females have been feminlisted. If whites had real balls, they would have said NO to Wars for Israel and NO to letting in black Africans from Somalia. Whites said Yes to Jews and said Yes to African ‘refugees’.
Also, there is the problem of the Groidian Knot. The psycho-socio-historical-sexual-cultural knot in which the white race(and other races) are tied in an onerous knot with the Negro race, aka the ‘groids’. Even though sane people know that Black nature is destructive to civilization, the combination of ‘white guilt’ about Magic Negro and white fever about Mandingo Nigga makes it extremely difficult for whites to untie their fate from that of blacks. Untying the Groidian Knot or Not will determine the future of the white race and Western Civilization. Failure to do so will lead to ACOWW(Afro-colonization of white wombs) and POTWB(pussification of the white boy). Success in doing so will save the white race and its civilizational wonders.
Your comment: “Its culture plus motivation” is correct”, BUT growing of age in the first era of “civil-rights” I was able to observe first-hand WHO was behind this “push”. It wasn’t that jews were empathetic toward the plight of blacks, but were well-organized “civil-rights” workers (carpetbaggers from New York) whose sole purpose was the destabilization and destruction of gentile white-run society-nothing more.
We had a saying: “Behind every Negro, there is a jew”…no truer words were spoken.
There is nothing to “get over”…
As to to your suggestion to “fight back”. Us whites who DID fight back were met by federal troops who, at President Eisenhower’s insistence demanded that we back down from our birthright at the point of bayonets.
The “holocaust” was a hoax of massive proportions and will go down in history as one of the most elaborate and successful hoaxes of all time…
I stand by my statements.
It is not hatred of jews, but merely awareness of “how we got here” and who was and is responsible for our present ills.
Hint: It isn’t blacks…
IQ is overrated when it comes to courage and integrity.
They say East Asians have pretty good IQ but look at those yellow dogs. They think small. Their minds are near-sighted or myopic. Whites used to be different but PC poison robbed whites of heroism, courage, and adventure. No use writing a book like PROFILES IN COURAGE today. Most whites have been lobotomized mentally and castrated emotionally. They are like dogs. They lack autonomous emotions. When John McCain showed anger, it was only in service to his Jewish masters. Always looking over his shoulders and then barking at Russia and Assad in the hope that master will say ‘good doggy’. Whites have become mentally myopic.
The near-sighted rely on the far-sighted for guidance and direction. Jewish power is far-sighted with prophetic reach. It is mentally hyperopic.
Command of terms and narrative has tremendous hyperopic power. They provide the map and the ‘street signs’ by which the mind is guided and directed.
This is why, despite decent IQs, whites and yellows are such total idiots when it comes to truth and the big picture. Asians came from a culture where the message is “Don’t think, don’t question, just study what you’re given, follow instructions to gain status.” Also, Asians evolved to be emotionally servile and seeking-of-approval, so they tend not to look beyond the box.
Whites were once different, which is why they came to discover, conquer, and connect the world, but it turned out that Jews have even greater mental vision. And Jews gained control of the ‘map’ and ‘street signs’ to direct direct all white mental traffic through PC purgatory.
As for Ilhan Omar, this is where Islam has done some good. She may be ‘leftist’ and allied with PC, but her conviction comes from a higher source: Allah’s will as revealed by Muhammad’s prophecy. Having a higher value than PC of globohomo, she has more courage and willingness to fight as Allah is on her side.
When whites had a higher sense of purpose or faith in higher God, they had courage too. But the highest values for current whites is Jew-worship, Negro-worship, and homo-worship. Omar’s faith in Islam gives her a hyperopic vision whereas whites are mentally myopic in their servility; they out-sourced far-sighted vision to the all-knowing holy Jews.
Whites need to break out of the traffic and seek a farther-reaching vision. Whites need to unde
Very True. If a med student in NY attempted to get a residency in Orthopedic Surgery- the joke was put a Stein at the end of Jones.
It was not a joke, however. They unapologetically controlled that residency and in the other “hot”areas.
Now, the Indians, Blacks & Arabs are muscling their way in, because Med School University Admissions slavishy fawn over them and discriminate against whites, Jews and Asians.
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.
Note: Have a friend- who was an active vibrant man- who foolishly allowed a black ortho surgeon to operate on his back. He’s in a nursing home now. Unable to walk. Prognosis poor. Outlier? Nope. They have reduced admissions criteria and are graded on a curve. And its free for them- no skin in the game.
What an absurd state of affairs.
Most of you is a strong exaggeration
Musical IQ
Luke 16:8 explains the “success.” Jews have zeal but they reject Christ. That leaves them with only one alternative: the seeking of power, pleasure and possessions. They pursue this unholy trinity with precision logic, but their premise (that this trinity is worth pursuing but not the Trinity that is God) though logical, is truthless. And leads to a culture of baby- killing, sodomy, war and Walmart.
The passage also points out when precisely the Jews will be in charge: when Christ’s followers lack the zeal for the truth his rejectors do not lack for Satan’s empty promises.
Georges Clemenceau
“America is the only nation in history which, miraculously, has gone directly from barbarism to degeneration without the usual interval of civilisation.”
― Georges Clemenceau ( 1841-1929 )
here is a truly intelligent white man..doing a great job for white people and for the world
What year was this, because he died in 2014 and looks pretty heathy here? Curious.
All that he said is, of course, completely relevant today.
That toupee didn’t help his cause, it was comical and it unfortunately took away from the seriousness of his argument.
you missed the main reason for Jews and $$$$$$$$$$$:
top-down control of the ((((Central Bank)))) with its
debt-bombing, money-manufacturing, and derivative financialization rackets.
I tracked down the date to 2009, but I don’t know where I found it. doh. If that is accurate, the interview would have been shortly after he was released from prison, in Sept 2009.
The toupee– Unfortunately, Traficant frequently made himself look ridiculous: his speeches on House floor occasionally concluded with “Beam me up, Scottie, there’s no intelligent life down here.”
He was, as you might imagine, memorable.
SIGMUND FREUD began his researches into the workings of the human mind in 1881
After a century during which Europe and America saw the reform of the insane asylum and an ever-increasing interest in “abnormal” psychological states, especially the issue of “nervous diseases” (which was the first phenomenon that Freud studied, examining the nervous system of fish while gaining his medical degree at the University of Vienna from 1873 to 1881).
http://www.purdue.edu/guidetotheory/psychoanalysis/freud.html
Jun 20, 2016 The Century of the Self – Part 1: “Happiness Machines”
The story of the relationship between Sigmund Freud and his American nephew, Edward Bernays.
Just spent 5 precious minutes of my life on this “truly intelligent white man,” veritable white messiah.
He rambled about child sacrifice, popes and ex-popes, Witches I Have Met, satanic rituals in Notre Dame– “that’s a Catholic cathedral, you know.”
Were you TRYING to prove Shamir’s slur, that whites are so dumb they deserve to have Jews and Muslims eat their lunch?
Thanks for posting this. He was my congressman, and Some of this is news to me. But I think he gave a good speech. On the sidebar youtube gives similar video suggestions that look good. Better save these to your hard drive before AIPAC has it taken down.
As an aside, I think he would have been reelected if he had repudiated his association with the Democratic party, which has become anathema to W.Va.
I’m sure that Mr. Shamir knows that the issue is not IQ. He is right, though, that it is up to “white” people to save their nations, or more particularly, themselves and their culture.
As a “white” of primarily German roots who is a 5th generation Texan, it has struck me how paralyzed we are as people, myself included. Many reasons for this, some known to me, some not, I’d imagine.
1st – many of us still have too much to lose, as in our whole lives and livelihood. “We” built this nation, and largely still sustain it. What are we to do, just walk away and give up? There is great hesitation to do that. Where would we go, and what would we do? This is still our home, and we’re not sure that all is lost, even yet. Most of “us” still do not comprehend what is happening, although that is beginning to change. You can see the metaphorical axe raised above the head of anyone making a peep, particularly if they are white. So there’s confusion, fear, and still too much to lose.
2nd – all of these POC speaking up don’t have what was mentioned in #1 to near the extent, if at all. So, they’re not smarter, or necessarily more brave.
3rd – “we” are very divided, fundamentally, regarding religion, feminisim, etc., due in no small part to the vast differences that exist among those referred to as white. White’s is a nonsense designation, since even Jews can fake it when they want to. The USA, being once a white country, has always been a whirling confusion due to the many factions of white people here. The only places where this was not the case was in isolated pockets where specific peoples congregated, more or less.
There is no way that the confluence of European peoples in the USA could create a solid, stable culture in the relatively short period of time of a couple of centuries. We’ve been too spread out here, too busy building what is now the USA, and too busy building our lives to look around and see the big picture, although there was no way my farmer ancestors would have had that opportunity to become aware. Our current situation was our fate. However, the present will factor strongly in our future. Our situation is now very different, so don’t expect the same nose-to-the-grindstone mentality to predominate. The grindstone has been taken, by hook or by crook. Don’t expect the anything-goes of the post-war generations to last into the future either.
Ease and opulence has enfeebled us. Suffering will harden us again. The weak will perish, but that won’t be all of us. We are the victims of our own success. May we welcome our failure if it is to lead us back to wisdom and strength.
None of this will show in our IQ scores.
The socialism for the people didn’t work out so good for all the suckers that bought into Marxism. The only example of socialism working for the people was National Socialism. That was probably one of the main reasons it had to be destroyed.
Thanks.
Yeah definitely memorable.
I asked about the date because he dies just five years later and there he looked as healthy as a horse. I am a conspiracy theorist so you got to wonder. I know you can get sick really quickly but… ya never know.
Last time I checked it was the Communist Party of China in power and directing policy
There was an interesting article about the Mongols in the magazine “Military History”. They had many advantages over their adversaries. They were excellent horseman and practiced marksmanship with their powerful compound bows from horseback. Their bows had a pull weight of 150 pounds far more powerful than European bows and they could fire much faster than crossbows.
They understood biological warfare. Part of their seige activity was to catapult carcases of dead animals and men over the walls of the city. They would attack a city and bring it to a significantly weakened state. Then they would leave for a few years and let the rot take over until the pickings were much easier. They would give a city the option of surrender or complete destruction. Their terms were somewhat generous. A local famine meant the Imperial government collected no taxes for 3 years.
They had very good generals. The article described how they defeated the Teutonic Knights. They dug trenches, filled them with archers, and camouflaged them. Their mounted troops baited the Knights into a killing zone where the archers attacked them from behind while the mounted troops turned around to mop up the rest.
That should be composite recurved bows. Compound bows are the modern ones we see now.
Shamir strains at the Zionist gnat while swallowing the Bolshevik camel.
This is a GREAT series!
It’s worse in the US than in China in one respect. The social-credit system in China is to preserve and defend Chinese nationalism and values. In contrast, global-credit system in the US is to subvert and destroy White America.
His death was accidental, not from illness.
His tractor overturned and crushed him.
speaking of conspiracy theories, and on another topic:
Jimmy Dore interviews Greg Palast about Venezuela. Palast has covered Venezuela for 40 years, claims to have spoken directly with Chavez, Maduro, others. (Tinfoil hat: Not irrational to suspect that Chavez’s stomach cancer was induced, somehow.)
Amid all the PoC vs Whites angst that’s taking place in USA and on Unz Forum, Palast points out that the Guaido faction is the white elites (1/3 of Venezuelan population); Maduro, who was a bus driver and Chavez’s second in command (Chavez also dark skin), is Mestizo/Black and is supported by the 2/3 of Venezuela that’s also of Color.
Dore/Palast also put up a little map explaining the connection between the Alaska pipeline and the attempted overthrow of Venezuela:
Q. Why transit Canadian crude to Texas oil country?
A. Koch brothers have a massive refinery in Texas that can process only heavy crude.
Absent access to Canadian tar sands, Koch brothers buy from Caracas; Chavez raised the price (to pay for massive social improvements programs); Kochs want a better deal. Send in the clowns.
why am I typing all this? Watch the interview, it’s enlightening.
“IQ” Is Irrelevant; What Counts Is Objective Reality, Truth, And Honesty Against Satanism, Subjectivism, And Lies
What?–so Shamir wants to know “where is vaunted white IQ”?–well, I guess it’s where it’s always been–what’s pt., Shamir? Oh, ok,
IQ is not “substitute” for “drive and energy”?–WHO said it was?
And what is logical connection of fore-going quote w. next sentence, “Europeans spent too much energy trying to conquer the whole world; now they pay for it.” So tell me HOW “they’re paying.” Europe has been literally INVADED AND OCCUPIED. How does this invasion and occupation relate w. first clause about “spending too much energy”?–doesn’t make sense.
And why exactly is it “good” about “payment” and “Ilhan Omar”?–isn’t it rather BETRAYAL and tragedy? And didn’t we really ALREADY know about substance of what Omar said?–like about AIPAC being too powerful and the blatant, notorious bribery and gross corruption?
Thus I present Shamir w. alternative thesis: “Decline of the West,” by Oswald Spengler who published his great work about CYCLIC history (and sociology) 100 yrs ago. Thus we’re in a “decline” that now amounts to literal SATANISM (Satanism being extreme subjectivism holding mind/consciousness produces reality, making subject God, the creator–Satanism, by definition). Hence we have Agenda-21 and -2030 GENOCIDE as explicit policy of (socialist) world dictatorship.
And Ilhan Omar merely represents cognitive dissonance, paradox, and irony–another gentile, of diff. kind, muzzy, saying obvious fact about Jews having become “tail” wagging the gentile “dog.”
Thus gentiles have simply succumbed to HUBRIS, Satanism, and cognitive dissonance, sated and glutted w. “prosperity,” and neato TV w. stupid football games as they guzzle beer and much poisoned GMO corn-chips, along w. all the other poisoning, as of monopolized Big Pharma prescription drugs and toxic vaccines, etc.
So the ORIGINAL civilization of West, featuring Aristotelian OBJECTIVITY and Christianity, has now become grossly satanic and subjectivistic, premised upon non-existent “good-evil” and non-existent perfectly “free” human will–AGAINST original Christian and Western determinism (absolute cause-effect, NO perfectly “free” will).
What then does “IQ” have to do w. anything?–especially “Decline of the West”?–NOTHING. For now it’s various diff. groups led by “high-IQ” big-mouths and factions working against one another, allowing the top Satanists, most organized and best led, to dominate and rule, beginning w. their central-bank and CRIMINAL MONOPOLY upon fiat-currency (see Mises.org for expo; use their site search-engine for specific terms).
Shamir pretends this central-banking criminal monopoly is “capitalist” free trade, the US Federal Reserve Bank and system now having existed for over 100 yrs(!). Bank of England in effect since 1694.
IQ, all by itself, isn’t absent fm this Tower-of-Babel cultural anarchy and Spenglerian Western “decline”–“too many cooks” (w. “high IQs”) simply collude to “spoiling the [cultural] broth.”
So then the real cultural/sociologic problem is not “IQ” or lack of it; it’s rather the focus, INTEGRITY, and HONESTY that must go along w. IQ for a genuine Holy Spirit.
Thus the CYCLIC process of Spenglerian “decline” must and will continue as native “white” Europeans decline for influence, till the whole putrid, rotten “culture” of Spenglerian “decline” collapses, only then the Europeans capable of successfully revolting and perhaps restoring the original virtuous culture and Christian-rationalist ideals.
Europeans must grasp fundamental fact of satanic nature of master-minds who have taken-over and brought in such as Ilhan Omar who speaks mere platitudes, already well-known. And essence of Satanism is SUBJECTIVISM which is justified and premised by non-existent “good-evil” and non-existent perfectly “free” will–which are enforced by over-populated inferiors, weaklings, goons, and suckers.
Nothing is likely to change without these over-populated goons and suckers being removed, one way or another, and this will require a distinct cultural war (including Nullification and Secession) which Europeans must grasp and understand. Basic anti-theses are Christian reason, truth, honesty and integrity vs. satansim, lies, and moralistic “virtue-signaling” about NON-EXITENT “good-evil,” and idiot “tolerance” and “diversity”–regardless Shamir’s nonsense about “immigration.” Boiled-down even further is Christian Objectivity vs. satanic subjectivism–“IQ” is idiotic and irrelevant.
I’m loving me some Ilhan Omar.
Right wing crackers are too busy chasing their tails hysterically screaming about communists, socialists, marxists, chemtrails, directed energy beams, Mexicans, terrorists, Antifas, to fight their real enemy.
It takes a black Muslim female from a far away land to come to do what none of them will do, and many of them still continue to chase their tails.
This is what Fox News, Alex Jones, Glenn Beck, John Hagee does to a weak minded feller. They’ve all been subconsciously programmed to fear non existent boogiemen, all the while embracing that which is actually robbing them blind and killing them. Same with the “left” and their CNN, MSNBC programming. They’re chasing their tails over the Russiagate hysteria.
Funny there are only two topics Alex Jones will not dare question. Capitalism and Jews. Just a coincidence I’m sure.
Funny that John Hagee is the most pro-Israel white guy in America, he loves capitalism and says socialism will destroy America. Just a coincidence I’m sure. He would never lie.
Those pro-Trump “proud boys” who are pro-Israel to the max, and make it a point to say they are defending capitalism. Coincidence!
Same with guys like Glenn Beck, Hannity, T Carlson or Ben Shapiro. Capitalism is awesome! Israel is our #1 ally!
Nevermind that all capitalist countries are pro-Israel, and all Socialist/Communist countries are pro-Palestinian? Just a coincidence. Pay no attention to that.
All these commenter’s on Unz , who seem to have lots of free time on their hands, supposedly hate Jews and hate Israel but act and talk exactly like the Israelis. Just a coincidence.
Keep defending those old rich imperialist capitalist crackers, keep voting them in as they rape you over and over again. It’ll be different this time!
But muh white genocide! The only white genocide is Wall St-capitalism, thats why white goyims aren’t having children, they can’t fucking afford it. You’re being replaced by capitalists who want cheap labor, your middle class jobs were outsourced by capitalists who only care about profits. Capitalism is white genocide. Capitalism brought the blacks here as slave labor, same with the Mexicans. Damn those socialists! Damn those commies!
I would feel safe betting that Americas “war on terror” has killed off more Christians than communists ever have. The group Hezbollah that saved the Christians from Americas and Israels ISIS proxy army, has just been declared a “terrorist” group by the Trump regime. Let that sink in. The group that protected the Christians are “terrorists” according to America/Trump.
Ilhan has more IQ, integrity, courage, heart and soul than any white guy in congress or the white house, thats no exaggeration.
Now turn your TeeVee back on, Hannity is on. Israel is GOOOOD. Capitalism is GOOOOD. Mexicans are BAAAD! Muslims are BAAAD! Everything is awesome! Pay no attention to your rotting country! Trump is AWESOOME! TRUST THE PLAN!!!
Good read Mr. Shamir, theres no hope for these dupes. Hope to see more of your work soon.
You are correct that it worked for the people, and you are also correct that was probably one of the main reasons it had to be destroyed.
Its actually agencies lie NSA, FBI, DHS, CIA that are doing this. Patriot act. NDAA. Trump should have ended these unconstitutional acts, instead Trump has continued them, and provided them with massive funding increases and more unchecked powers. America first! Lol…
Fox News = Disinfo
You’ve always mystified me, your logic, your artful cunning and your articulation is poetry custom made for today’s #fakescholars and #intellectualism, Brave too…
would you believe he has proof, cases going on and got a pope to resign and one stripped of power?
he is the guy who exposed the Indian genocide in Canada, has had judgements won in court against the catholic church and others in those cases.
dont cop on him too quickly. dig into him a lil bit before you go. he is worth it. he is for real
Your line of thinking describes why the millionaire-billionaire Ivy League Coast ruling class and their bigoted peers in the Hollywood Coast entertainment-media are in a visible panic to further curtail the Bill of Rights by banning AR-15’s and their related accessories ( The illegal Trump-Sessions bump stock ban comes into effect on March 26, 2019. )
Why are jews successful? Many reasons. The believe they are God’s “chosen people,” and they conveniently forget that they killed the Son of God so they are no longer in God’s good graces, but are now in rebellion to God. They gloss over this and pretend to be special and chosen, which gives them confidence. The Talmud shores up this confidence and assures jews that only they are men and the rest of us are beasts, and they are allowed to treat us like animals, cheat us, fuck our shiksa women, etc.
So they have what you might call a half assed spiritual foundation that supports their hyper-ethnocentrism.
jews have fairly high IQ’s, at least some of them do, but that is not the dividing line at all.
There are far more high IQ gentiles than high IQ jews.
The dividing line has to do with ingroup preference, tribalism, nepotism.
White people are happy go lucky, unconcerned with their ethnic group, have no idea they are even IN an ethnic group, while jews spend 24 hours of every day concerned with the affairs of their tribe.
Jews always ask if a given thing is good for the jews.
Gentiles can’t even fathom thinking in this way. It’s utterly foreign. White people, Christians, have been deracinated by jewish propaganda, so whites have no identity. The jews stole our identity, demonized our people, robbed us of a collective soul.
Jews are not constrained by ideas of integrity or honesty or fairness. Can you imagine a gentile doing the kind of shit that Adam Schiff does? For over two years Schiff has stood in front of the camera and lied his ass off about Trump and Russian “collusion.”
Look at Chuck Schumer. He’s given speeches in the past regarding the need for a border barrier, but now he lies and says we don’t need it because that is what Trump wants.
jews have no problem lying when it serves their interests, even if it means lying for YEARS,
even when it’s OBVIOUS they are lying.
Look at the jew media. They lie and and lie and lie, and never get tired of it. It would seem that the Synagogue of Satan lives up to its’ name, especially when you look at the press.
jewish success is based on hyper-ethnocentrism and and intense hatred of white Christian people.
jews are playing on a team, while most white people have no idea they are in a resource competition.
jews play on the innocence and kindness of white people and have no remorse or shame in doing so.
jews have hacked into the psyche of western man and found a way to exploit our tendency toward pathological altruism.
We are simply too nice, while jews are simply ruthless.
jews have wrecked every nation they have ever encountered, and from the looks of it, they have wrecked our civilization as well.
I am totally blackpilled now that it’s clear that Trump is a cuck.
He was our last chance.
The jews will rein over us as we dodge bullets in a favela hell the jews created for us.
It will be a hollow victory.
The Catholic church is corrupt but it’s not paying off US congressperson or shaking down US taxpayers.
FOCUS, M’boy.
Don’t you know it’s da jooz causing all the wars?
“Redmud” Is Half-Baked, Lies And Lying Along With Some Facts–Not Good Enough, Sucker
Hey “Redmud” while a lot of what thou say about the Israel-first Trump and his neo-con suck-alongs and traitors is absolutely accurate, thou really go wayyyyy toooo far when thou babbles about “capitalism”–which word was really first introduced into common parlance by Marx as a smearing, derogatory epithet.
“Capitalism” actually meant, and still means the re-investment of part of profit back into improvement of capital tools of one’s manufacturing plant–directly implying a free market founded upon property rights and individual freedom–as enshrined then in US Const. and Bill of Rights. Capitalism is thus most excellent VIRTUE, sucker.
And socialism?–it’s just dictatorship, tool of GENOCIDE–as of present Agenda-21 and -2030 genocide pushed by socialist world dictatorship. Socialism = GENOCIDE, sucker; get a clue.
For socialism is MONOPOLY, enforced by monopolist murderers and thugs who use implicit “socialist” “morality” of “brother’s keeper” and “to each according to need…, etc.” lies, masking dictatorship–that’s what thou refuses to face and admit. Economist Ludwig von Mises proved conclusively in his work, “Socialism,” published in 1922, that it is IMPOSSIBLE as it eliminates the market and pricing mechanism, which destroys any possible economic calculation. Socialism is just moralist excuse for dictatorship, which has ALWAYS failed miserably.
And note the monopolist US Federal Reserve central-bank, a criminal enterprise, literally legalized COUNTERFEITING, putting-out nearly ENDLESS, infinite fiat-currency, has been in effect now for over 100 yrs. What we have is NOT free-market, capitalism at all, fool, but rather a monopolistic dictatorship w. HEAVY elements of socialist-style government, including “income-tax,” a prize detail of Marx’s communist ideals, along w. “progressive taxation,” and other Marxian planks, including overt dictatorship by means of heavy bureaucracy over private property rights, limitation upon inheritance, centralization of transportation, communications, etc.
Doubt socialism (monopolist dictatorship) is GENOCIDE?–observe big Jew Pharma pushing poison drugs and vaccines, other monopolies pushing GMO poisoned foods and -additives, poison fluoridated water, toxic radiation fm “5G” micro-waves and cell-phones, poison geo-engineering and “chem-trails,” etc.
So why not lay-off w. the stupid, moronic lies and lying about capitalism, sucker?–talk about a “dupe”–thou make no sense, and only betray gross ignorance of the real situation, brainless, dumbass liar.
all he has said..weird as it may sound it true.
here let me help with more info
https://briarpatchmagazine.com/articles/view/unrepentant
https://gumshoenews.com/2018/12/02/how-to-know-the-real-kevin-annett/
https://speakerpedia.com/speakers/rev-kevin-d-annett
At this point, I’m really tired of hearing about the Jews. As to the general question of why white America won’t stand up for itself, I agree with you totally – there is no white America, because we can’t stand each other. Whites, as individuals, don’t like other white individuals. And as groups, we despise other groups of whites. I’ve had this exact thought myself.
I’m as guilty as anyone. Despite being a transplant myself, I become angered whenever I hear someone from the Northeast express a desire to move south. My culture is being decimated by outsiders, and the worst part of it is that these same people who are so desperate to move down there also have contempt for Southerners, which was made crystal clear to me at work here recently. Every major Southern city is now a transplant colony filled with people from New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It’s not like there aren’t nice, normal people in the Northeast, but those aren’t the ones who move to the South.
I just thought I would relate that as a perfect example of what I’m talking about.
The coming, fake one-world religion led by the Anti-Christ is “who benefits.”
Well, she will be limited to one term in the ‘Congress’. Look for a scandal to take Omar down several rungs on the ladder, following on the embarrassing NYC rich chick Ocaisio-Cortez’s FEC violations. Few, if any, are allowed to disrespect The Tribe and return for a milking stool at Tel Aviv’s Trough. Cynthia McKinney and Geo. Bush I failed to honor the Tribe’s wishes, and both had their Tel Aviv cash infusion transfers cut leading to their defeats. The whites in the US Congress are back-stabbing agents of a foreign state. Blacks in the Congress are merely pupppets of these white agents.
As always, Jews and minorities are like peanut butter and jelly. Especially when they are promoting communism, bashing whites, and generally instigating against and annoying people that they depend on for their continued existence. One group may have some IQ standing among certain sects, but they both lack any common sense whatsoever.
And, yes, Muslims, Mexicans, and the rest are a major problem for Whites. That’s unquestionable.
Christ is the Jewish Messiah figure, universalized. Jews do not reject their Messiah. They just do not believe that it is Christ. For Christianity and Judaism, the mythological structure and goals are exactly the same. The morality is inversed (from constructive to destructive) because Christianity was to be implanted in the culture of Judaism’s mortal enemy: Rome. Which it was.
Come out of the three fold Semitic religious / cult bubble. The air is fresh and clear out here.
This could be why Asians and Hindus are relatively unaffected.
an older but important vid
aahhh but they are in this too…big time. what Annett is doing is a direct and significant attack on Judeo Capitalism and Khazar global interests
As castrated politicians, do nothing more than carry water, for demons.
Whose fault is this?
Do Asians or Hindus allow themselves to be treated like animals.
Do Muslim women allow themselves to be screwed by them?
Why is the white psyche easier to hack into than the Asian one? India has had a Hebrew population for at least 1000 years. Yet they have never been able to hack into the Indian psyche.
What makes whites vulnerable?
TAMO
You’re East Asian. It is more likely that YOU live with your mother than these white posters.
First, its clear that you don’t know much about Judaism. You may think that you do, but you don’t.
Second, its not “childish” to be angry at someone who wants to dispossess and genocide you, as the Jews profess to want to do to every other nation.
Its brain dead to not be angry, as anything else is the equivalent of a dead survival instinct. You have some strange passive “chill out dude” attitude about both surivival and group competition that is both ahistorical and that the Jews themselves do not share. Its like you’ve been lobotomized and they took your balls for good measure.
The Jews do not share your relaxed attitude. See their books. The Jewish strategy depends of obfuscation and prevention of the spread of knowledge in regard to their deeper beliefs. Uncovering that knowledge is part of the ‘chill game’ that you are citing, as is the appropriate “get the fuck out” response when they lose through compromised opsec. They lose by being revealed, and they do not get to stay. They get to leave with their lives.
Yes, they are different. As they’ve been repeatedly and tirelessly telling you since they emerged in history. Perhaps consider listening to what they tell you about themselves. Does that not seem like a smart idea for an adult?
Other nations do not have religiously doctrinal values, consistent over 2000 years, that all other peoples must be first culturally destroyed and then genocided in total, and all other lands must be taken in full. Judaism does as the centerpiece of its culture and religion. No other nation does.
No other nation religiously holds all other peoples to be nonhuman. Judaism does. No other people, who aren’t caught up in a Judaism derived Semitic cult, hold a religious belief that the world must be destroyed in an apocalypse that they must work to bring about. Judaism and its subcults do.
Yeah. With all due respect: fuck you. That’s exactly the appropriate response to that testicle-free advice at this late date. They fully deserve all the ill will that the West can muster. You truly do not know Judaism nor its role in history.
You sound like every Jew SJW that has poisoned our political environment to our immense loss. “Understand that you are responsible for slavery goy, and so don’t hold the terror that was unleashed in your cities against the oceans of hapless minorities”. Etc, etc.
They did and do plenty worse than “our kind” did. You lack a sense of Jewish history.
Moreover, our history has nothing to do with our self defense in our lands. In fact, you are basically laying the moral ground for free-for-all slaughter. As that is what anyone who was invaded at any time would have done to their invaders, given the chance. So, since we are referencing that history, that is the license that you unwittingly give. That is not what I am suggesting. But that is where your ill-thought out logic leads.
They get the full brunt of ill will as a result of either your logic or practical logic. Because we still have our testicles. That they are revealed means they have lost the game that you are telling us to play. If our intermittent historical forgetfullness in regard to their true nature caused them to exploit, degrade, and send us off to war mercilessly then they will have similarly earned no mercy when the game turns, correct? Your logic is terrible as well as gutless. “Bear us no ill will” when we take appropriate action.
Sure thing, even though this advice completely contradicts your previous advice. See above for the rest.
Sure. First step: oppress the Jewish power structures preventing that. Which will take plenty of healthy ill will to achieve.
“Chill out dudes”. Get the fuck out of here, shaggy.
Centuries? You have a terribly impoverished sense of history. Try several millenia. Again, all the worlds peoples are not like the Jews. See my prior comments in regard to that fact as well as the appropriate response when the game turns.
Well, that’s one thing. But not the only thing, at all. And not a minor thing, at all.
Your a sad joke: coming here to lecture clearly with no significant knowledge of your subject matter. Its prototypical arrogance born from ignorance.
What you are quoting is mass murder, as if its passing each other in the park to say hello. What do you mean “get over it”? “Getting over it” means full scale self defense. Your messages are contradictory because you are obviously more than a bit simple. These aren’t even complex messages that are easy to confuse. These are simple, obviously conflicting messages. Take some time to think more before you post. This is a retard level post, and its annoying to have to respond to.
Holy shit, there are the conflicting messages again, Again! Your are a grade ‘A’ idiot. A true fucking specimen. I mean that.
The Jews have an evil ideology as far as other peoples are concerned. There is no debating that characteristic of their religion nor the opinion of others once they become truly apprised of it.
It is you who is going to have to “get over” those facts, as well as what the appropriate emotional, civil, and military responses are to a revealed enemy who openly calls for a people’s (in this case all other people’s) genocide. If you are confused, see the Jewish response to the genocide that they had to invent just so they could further justify their world domination and oppress any resistance.
I try to answer intellectually when I can, but we are beyond that here. It can’t be over-stated what a massive mental retard that you are. On several levels. Sorry, but in regard to this subject matter that appellation is more than warranted.
That’s funny. The Jews have a final solution in their doctrine. Again, you know nothing about them, this ongoing conflict in general, and have no business commenting as a result.
Why does the author of this article ignore people like James Traficant who was an American politician that went to jail for trying to expose the zio infuence in government… and was more then likely murdered as a result, although the official story blames his death on an accident..
I guess because some facts go against the whole point that the author is trying to make in his article, so better to just ignore.
We don’t misunderstand any of that. I’m not sure where you think that you are posting that level one perspective.
Try the politics section of Reddit if you expect that to have some revelatory value.
Also, I’m not sure what you think that it excuses.
Here’s a truly higher “hard to understand” value for minorities, as demonstrated by their actions:
Whites will always reject non-Whites, until the end of time. For no other reason that our racial difference. Its not out of malice. Its out of self preservation, which is the highest value and morality. There will never be a deeper and more valid reason for that rejection than the race difference.
The additional crime, etc is hellish to us as well. But the above facts don’t change even with crime free Asian immigrants.
That is what minorities have “a terrible time understanding”, or at least accepting.
And they risk absolutely everything through their staunch willful non-acceptance. Which is a terrible risk given the simple reward of merely living in proximity with Whites.
People complain about so called White supremacy. Ignoring the Jewed mischaracterization of that “trope” for one second: how can we think much different when much of the world is literally willing to risk everything, in a momentary lapse of sanity, and force themselves upon White people?
You admittedly didn’t read my response, you have no specific critiques, you can barely muster grammatical let alone semantically discernible sentences, and yet you would have this comments section take your mere statements seriously?
In your series of poor responses in this comments section, this is one of the worst. Though you tend to write significant self-competition for that prize, and so it is legitimately hard to tell.
Sure I refuted Shamir. I took more time to do so than almost anyone. Your blanket statement to the contrary, especially after admittedly not reading the comment, merely reveals a brand of proud-nigger illiteracy with which I am not familiar. As Chris Rock might say “Niggers love not to read”!
If by the ‘White people’ you understand Anglo-Saxons, take into consideration the fact that they think that the “Anglo-Saxon (especially), Celtic, Scandinavian, Germanic, and associated cultures” (and their transatlantic descendants, ‘the White Christians’) are “genetically, racially, and linguistically the direct descendants” of the Ten Lost Tribes of ancient Israel. ‘Christian white’ people assumed this false identity already by the 16th century, under the influence of the Protestant revolution. They actually wanted to belong to the tribe, but they were not yet prepared to openly renounce the name Christian. It took a time until ‘Britsh Israelism’ became nearly official doctrine of the British Empire. They are ‘naturally’ supportive of any Jewish ’causes’, albeit a tiny proportion of them masquerade as ‘anti-Jews’. But Christian they are not.
Exactly. Omar is the child pointing out that the King has no clothes. She is identified as the only member of Congress that hasn’t been bought off. Shamir appears to be playing the old blame switching game on the dumb goys again. Was it the Robber Barons of yesteryear who financed the Bolsheviks and sent them to Russia? Did a Russian give the order to execute the entire Romanoff family? Why were the remaining leaders of the Soviet politburo all Jews until Gorbachev took over and their credit finally dried up? How on earth did all those Jewish Oligarchs get control of key industries? If you are going to question the I.Q. of white folks you may start by questioning how millions of whites have allowed themselves to be killed off in pointless wars and Revolutions without questioning their leadership. I’m starting to believe that Shamir is yet another Jewish apologist.
I think shamir was referring to the late communist state, 70s-80s. Everyone knows the revolutionary government was (((mason)))-dominated.
His name “Israel” says all you need to know. “Israel Shamir (Russian: Исраэль Шамир; born 1947),[1] also known by the names Robert David, Vassili Krasevsky[2], Jöran Jermas[3][4] and Adam Ermash, … (wikipedia). Must be a case of “You can take the Jew out of Judaism but you can’t take Judaism out of the Jew”. An article with “chutzpah” writ large over it.
Being from near Detroit, I beg to differ.
Middle-class whites cannot climb over one another to get away from African-Americans fast enough.
If Africans were colonizing the wombs of wealthy white women from the upper-class, such as Jews or Old Money WASPS, perhaps the effect would be similar to David Bowie colonizing some African models womb.
The problems is that it is mostly poor redneck girls from the lower classes who run around with black thugs and the children grow up penniless with the white girl’s weary parents.
Well-to-do whites untie their fate as fast as possible by moving as far away as money can take them.
At the bottom of it is economics. Whites with money will live in expensive places.
Poor whites are a different matter. They are trapped economically in proximity of poor blacks.
Western Civilization will probably continue in Oz, NZ and Asia where the wealthier whites will eventually flee from the US when Mestizo and black population get big enough. Jews will return to Israel.
When America collapses because it is Brazil, whites in these countries will continue. So Western civilization won’t end there. It ended in Detroit and Zimbabwe, but white elsewhere continued apace. Whites 40 miles away from Ferguson, at least at the moment, still function.
But America is not as important as people think.
The final word still hasn’t been said, the last laugh still hasn’t been laughed, and the fat lady still hasn’t sung, her last song at least. The Jewish population of Israel is currently at 6.66 million. So let’s see. Someone may have a plan, and if nobody else then the Jew himself.
Oh come on Red Mud Hooch, Dr. David Duke is a right wing white person who has been fighting the good fight far longer than this import. But all credit, I’m sure the Duke supports her too, despite being a racist.
I’m all for these Jews doing well and proving their superiority. Let them go and do it on their own amongst their own without ripping off other people, and without detriment to societies other people built.
Capitalism is dictatorship, nay tyranny, of Jewish capital. Nothing more, nothing less, and you can go xxxx yourself.
Marvelous, Israel! Ilhan is an American Patriot!
Jeff,
There’s only about 5,000 Jews in India in a sea of over a billion Indians. I doubt they’d get very far in reaching for the top even if they tried. Compare that to 5.7 million (approaching the magic 6 mil number) in USA, and with crypto-Jews probably a lot more.
They ain’t gotta go too far. Not right away.
The richest zipcode in the USA is an island off Florida’s coast.
There’s also bunkers all over the nation, Ravenrock in Pennsylvania, the underground neverland that the heirs to Walmart dug themselves in Arkansas, more out west and dotted through the Appalachians.
Bunker down when the going gets hot, and/or jet off to their private holdings elsewhere. Movie stars and politicians with cash have holdings in places like Paraguay and other parts of South America. Asia has plenty of offshore islands — explaining why many of the rich & famous pretend they like the Dalia Lama. The man is said to have literally loads of connections.
The buggers can scoot off whenever they have a chance. What else explains the mess they’re making of the USA and the fights they’re picking everywhere else?
Apart from a small minority with communist party connections it still isn’t working for the people in China. They have factories with suicide nets to stop the workers putting themselves out of their misery.
Any system works for those on top. At least while it lasts.
Good and evil, that’s why.
Your reply to my comment to Aaron B. left completely untouched its point. Why would I abandon what you cannot even begin to refute?
Thank You for the additional information to an already questionable history. The one thing that strikes me though is the question whether this assessment was written from the aspect of ‘religion’, or ‘ethnicity’. These do often overlap, but are separate from each other.
Secondly, the notion of the missing IQ in the by whites dominated US regime is for anybody with some genuine intelligence to see and witness. However, ones aspect is left out: Evolution – and at that more than the simple unfolding of the Universe – is not a linear process, or linear progress. The opposite is true. What works in evolution, does so as long as it works. If it works no longer, it will vanish. Including humanity. The Western world as a whole is deserving of a Darwin Award. That is a fact and should be pointed out. Any pledge of allegiance to another National entity as the one, one is born under can only be treason – unless these two entities become one. Are they one already? ‘Jerusalem’ has the USA in it. Coincidence? Of course, since Jerusalem preceded the USA by millennia. But it is reminiscent of a Freudian slip of sorts – giving away the real relationship: USA is part of Jerusalem.
Linton Kwesi Johnson – the once popular socialist Poet Reggae star had a wonderful song on his record ‘Tings and Times’: ‘Di good Life’ that starts with the epic line Socialism is a wise old Shepherd. And it remains that to the present day. Unfortunately though – due to the decreasing mental capabilities of the Christo-Judeo-Fascist-Capitalists, this Shepherd is beaten down, raped, assaulted, murdered and sanctioned in the same brutal fashion this truly unholy degeneration of already achieved human values is unleashing on any entity whose priority is the people.
Lean back, have another cup o’tea or coffee, bottle of beer, or wine. This is evolution in the very making. And for those wondering: evolution is a consequence of opportunities. With the suppression of opportunities for the masses – the species Homo Sapiens – by those whose shoe size surpasses their ‘IQ’, evolution will do what is always does: adjust accordingly.
FRANZ
I’m an American expat. I’ve lived overseas since 1999.
Dubai, in the ME is a rich paradise, but it is hot. Many new-money Russians and British live there.
South of France is starting to have its problems. It used to be a rich expat paradise, but refugees have changed that.
Eastern Europe, reasonably poor with hot women, will get a few of the 1%. Probably more of the middle-class males, of whom many will also flee. It is already popular with bachelors and male expats.
East Asia? Probably quite a few of the tech billionaire types married to Asian women anyhow. Chinese will get many businessmen from the 1%.
So that leaves Australian and New Zealand. It has pleasant weather, an Anglo-Saxon demo, nice standard of living, English-speaking.
My guess is most of the 1% will go there.
Working class whites always believe that the ruling elite will “come around” and throw their resources into the country.
Nope, they will be gone.
That is an epic post. In particular I like the “fuck you” part.
That is my quick solution as well. We don’t need a “moral framework”
to respond to the fact that our people are under attack. We have the right to exist and we have
the right to self determination. If the jews don’t want white people to exist and have a voice,
then fuck the jews. It’s that simple. You don’t have to debunk slavery and the “holocaust”
or any other issues. White people are human beings and have the right to defend themselves.
It’s absurd that it’s come to this.
Izzie, old thing, if you’re looking for evidence of White IQ, you shouldn’t waste your time searching in Congress. There simply are no high IQ whites (or any other ethnic group) there.
At its core, Christianity is fundamentally the same as those Eastern religions… Pagan Polytheist Mangods-worship.
Except the true monotheism of Islam, of course. 😀
Please actually read the article above. I’m assuming you have at least a modicum of comprehension skills
Communism: the most failed form of governance the world has ever seen.
Friend, Gorbachev took over in 1985. At that time, the amount of Jews in Politburo was zero. Perhaps I am a Jewish apologist, but I know basic history.
I agree with your disgust at Western spinelessness, but this has nothing to do with essential Christianity, and everything to do with unchristian liberalism. Also, when you equate socialism with Christianity you lose all intellectual credibility.
Funny, that’s how fast the Baal earth goes bounding through the universe… And at what angle it sits.
Bring it on, pagan scum!
Lol! I am sure somebody somewhere has prepared such a nice collage of equally fugly mugshots of your men and women of “gods” also.
I wonder if Mckinney ran for the house from a ‘MAGA’ election district? Or even the Senate?
No, I’m an urban underclass white.
Why don’t post pictures of “White” Bengalees to prove your assertion?
Thanks for the response. The predecessor of Gorby was Andropov and before him Chernenko……and so on, perhaps I do need a history lesson?
I love it. Another dumbbell who thinks he’s smart. Take your response to an English teacher, illiterate. He’ll give you what for.
Maybe capitalism and socialism are something or other. But whatever you said isn’t it. Because what you said is so ineffably stupid. Another dumbbell thinks he’s smart because he’s white. You been reading your own propaganda too long.
Jeff,
I’m all for white flight when all else fails. But as you mention that it is the better off and the elites who can afford it, should they truly be welcomed in any ethnically pure white zones, or anywhere really, even in Asia? After all they are those liberals most responsible for the very conditions which then force them to flee, so won’t they just be corrupting and corroding the communities they move into by spreading their liberal ideas and promoting globalist practices? I bet most of them wouldn’t be honest enough to even tell the truth to their new white or Asian neighbours like: “Look I had to run away to save my skin from the ni–ers and muslims”, but carry on with their fake bullshit as always.
Defending the current Venezuelan regime is a no win scenario.
I cannot agree with the socialist ideas of the author. Socialism stinks ethically and it stinks logically. There is one thing I agree about in this article though, white people in the West are cowardly sissies devoid of moral sense. Most of them will turn on their white kin if given the right incentive by their zio-masters. Most of them turn on black Africans or Middle-East Arabs because they risk nothing by doing so. I find all the talk here alleging that whites have higher IQ nauseating. How intelligent can be people who enthuse in destroying in a moment everything it took their ancestors thousands of years to build? We are not what we pretend, we are what we do. There is a great discrepancy between what white people in the West pretend to be and what they do. Reality is what matters, not IQ tests scores. Reality is that the white race in the West is in a process of accelerated degeneracy and nobody will regret it after it completes its endeavour of self-destruction.
Paul never met Jesus.
There is something in Israel Shamir’s arguments. Communism is very much like the antithesis of the traders Jews traditionally practiced: no speculation possible, no personal gains from international trade, banks taken over by the state, anti-all-religions, equality of all ethnic groups, and so on. Marx (or Jewish origins) wrote of a world without Jews.
Yet, Jews were heavily over-represented in Communism in the beginning. Was it infitration of the enemy of Jewish business? Usually enemies are infiltrated, taken over, the leadership is replaced. It is a more natural explanation than that members of one group switched to totally opposite goals.
There were aspects in Communism that do not fit the picture: the secret police and infiltrators, controlled media ridiculing, ignoring or sending to work camps dissidents, the cult of a leader, physical annihilation of the existing order, and making the Protocols an illegal document (it could have been taken as a conspiracy of international bankers, why Communists should claim it is false?). These fit to a dictatorship and follow the same practice that was seen in France after 1848.
Socialism did not follow Marx, it was older and based on Christian values. Jews were not over-represented there.
It could be that the over-representation of Jews in early Communism was a takeover with the goal of establishing a dictatorial totalitarian regime ruled by one group. Unfortunately for the group, Stalin got into power, so it lost. Judeo-Communism is not a myth, but it may admit a takeover explanation.
Bolshevism was not Jewish?
Yes it was.
So was the Communist Party USA.
People still haven’t figured it out.
marxism is a blueprint for a jewish takeover.
Karl Marx main goal was to find a way to end anti-semitism.
It isn’t an “economic system” at all.
It’s a method of theft, a way for jews to do a wealth extraction
on a given country. It’s about collecting power,
concentrating power in the hands of a few……..jews.
That’s why the jew claim that Hitler was trying to
“take over the world” is such bullshit. It was the Bolshevik jews that wanted to
take over the world. The poor Germans were just trying to save their country
from the nation wrecking communist jews.
Early on during the Bolshevik takeover, one of our diplomats went to Russia for a visit,
came back and said, “Russia has been taken over by jews…..jews of the greasiest kind.”
That pretty much sums it up.
I’ve never seen a happy satisfied Jew, even among the successful ones.
They carry a darkness in them.
And I am speaking of Jews I know as well as the public figure Jews.
They are consumed with hostility toward the world , some less so and some more so.
Even the little Jews are a tribe-in-waiting ready to scurry or yell at the first sign their brethren or leaders might be called to account for some of their crimes.
Not for a billion dollars would I become a Jew and have to carry around that darkness inside me all my life.
Of course not! That was the Kaiser and the General General Staff.
Three men were responsible for the order: Lenin (head of government), Sverdlov (head of state), and Dzerzhinsky (head of secret police). So only one Russian out of three, plus a Pole and a Jew. Your point?
They were never all Jews, and by the time Stalin died (in 1953), there was exactly one — Kaganovich. He was purged in ’56 with the rest of the Stalin loyalists.
I dunno, maybe they bought them?
Thank you! I am constantly being gobsmacked by the way these people who vote against their own, or their children’s present and future interests would rather die.
“Three men were responsible for the order: Lenin (head of government), Sverdlov (head of state), and Dzerzhinsky (head of secret police). So only one Russian out of three, plus a Pole and a Jew. Your point?”
No Russian, no Pole. Lenin, was anything but Russian – father of uncertain ethnicity, mother of German-Swedish and Jewish descent -, Sverdlov and Dzerzhinsky both Jewish.
To dismiss the fact that the Jews that perpetrated the Bolshevik revolution were communists, socialists or whatever and that they weren’t regular Jews is disingenuous to say the least.
Mr. Rottenborough, Thank you for what you said. For quite some time I haven’t been able to understand why whites couldn’t see that they were being betrayed by people who look just like them, not blacks and browns. Do you think it is/was greed that blinds them to everything else?
That’s a fair point. Ambition and success come at a steep psychological price.
You are perfectly in your rights to not wish to pay that price.
But there is no mystery as to why Jews are successful. Whites who are successful display the same traits.
The formula for success is universal.
The problem is that you cannot completely abandon ambition and striving for success, and hope to survive. You will be enslaved by others who are willing to pay the psychological price, as history shows.
So its better to man up, face the world as it is, and do what needs to be done.
Individuals who are tired of the game may go be hermits in the mountains, but a community that tires of the game is in danger in of becoming enslaved.
Those are just the facts of life, whether we like them or not.
God, tell me about it.
Once worked in a small mill town near Pittsburgh, just out of service. They lost their industrial backbone over thirty years ago. And voted for Trump saying, “See? We knew they’d come around. It’ll all come back.”
It never comes back. The white working class never wakes up.
Lucky you got out in time. Far too late for most of the old “downsize club”. Called Generation Out in the 80s, they are now literally working till they drop, social security or not:
https://www.sott.net/article/390315-Work-til-you-die-Record-number-of-folks-age-85-and-older-are-working-in-the-US
Well! Somebody has to support The Dreamers, and Big Money don’t pay taxes.
Yes…civil rights legislation stopped unionization in its tracks. No one seems to notice or be able to put together the falling off of union partiscipation and civil rights legislation. Whites gave up union protection because they did not want african-americans to partake of the advantages that a good, strong union membership could provide.
I don’t think anyone is “holdin u daaauun”! I think the “White Men” in Washington are all “Compromised”! It all comes down to one simple thing, the Jews know how to get the goods on the people they want in office. They have parties for these people. They observe and gather personal information about the people running for office. At those parties they will drink, smoke cigars and talk politics focusing on their target. As the party moves into the later hours the non-parting politicians leave and that’s when they bring in the boys, girls, hookers and drugs. All you have to do is look at those “Dirty Ole White Guys” and you know they screw little boys and girls or Hookers. It was front cover of the Washington Post during the Regan – Bush Administration. The headlines read: Homosexual prostitution inquiry ensnares VIPs with Reagan, Bush. It’s not that “White Politicians” don’t have balls! It’s because they do, and that’s the big problem!
https://www.wanttoknow.info/890629washingtontimesfranklin
Not necessarily. Many of us achieve a fair amount of success in our stations in life but we keep in mind why we are doing it…for our families or some cause…not for mindlessly collecting money just to be collecting money.
I doubt this is true – maybe during the Algerian war or in some jungle during the colonial days. I should think France has some quite severe anti-racist laws these days, with stiff penalties for transgressors.
This presupposes a linear view of history, but there is the cyclical theory. The Weimar Republic was fairly degenerate too but it did not last long. That “nobody will regret” is untrue especially in France where many turn up to march for family values, and probably many are just not openly expressing their loathing and revulsion at the degenerates because of the strict hate laws.
White people in former communist societies were also in fear of expressing their opinions because of so many informers and stool-pigeons, but not as bad as getting video evidence and screen-shots of your non-PC indiscretions posted on social media these days, and they still brought the system down.
I thought everyone knew about how that happened. But to nut shell it for you…..even before the USSR collapsed Russia was rife with thugs, black markets and criminal inside and outside of its government. They basically moved by hook, crook, blackmail,threats and other means to grab all resources for pennies on the dollar.
”After the Soviet system collapsed, organized crime exploded, filling every state and nonstate void. Since laws concerning property and asset control were not enforced following the collapse, those who took advantage of the situation acted with impunity.
Organized criminals’ internal and external connections from their days of operating under the Soviets ensured they gobbled up the oil, gas, mineral and telecommunications industries; their smuggling routes (later to become supply chains) let them exploit these assets for financial gain. The organized crime bosses and their colluding political contacts from the Soviet era helped to create the enormously powerful oligarchs of Russia’s chaotic post-Soviet era. Some oligarchs were former politicians, some were former criminals and some were well-connected businessmen operating in the gray area. The oligarchs worked with organized crime, either because they had to in order to conduct business or because crime was their business strategy. Following the collapse, basic government functions — such as social security, the pension system, some electrical grids, dispute settlement and the distribution and protection of property — either disappeared or were hopelessly inefficient. Government workers were woefully underpaid or even cut from the payrolls. Thousands of ex-KGB officers left the state and joined the organized crime network. This increased the amount of security that Russian organized crime could provide and also gave it access to state assets controlled by the KGB. Without a functioning state police to ensure the well-being of Russia’s citizens and their property, the oligarchs were left to their own devices but — along with their organized criminal associates — profited from the void the Soviet Union left behind. In 1994, then-President Boris Yeltsin called Russia “the biggest mafia state in the world,” referring to “the superpower of crime that is devouring the state from top to bottom.” Enter the white rider again. By the time Putin came to power in 1999, the organized crime world and the oligarchs were seriously threatening the Russian state. First, organized crime was arguably the most stable Russian institution. Where came to power in 1999, the organized crime world and the oligarchs were seriously threatening the Russian state. While the state was ineffective in settling disputes, enforcing laws and providing security, organized crime was imposing its own version of justice. Second, state assets such as energy, minerals, telecommunications and transport networks were under the control of the oligarchs. Since 1999, Putin has made it a point to adjust the balance between organized crime and the state. To do this, he has asserted control over the state to reduce corruption and break up the oligarchs’ hold over state assets; and now he is looking to increase the power of state security forces and reduce the power of organized crime. Organized crime is far too entrenched in Russia ever to go away completely, and Putin knows this. However, Putin — who will still be powerful as prime minister when his successor Dmitri Medvedev is sworn in as president — will continue his campaign to strengthen the state and weaken its competition.
https://worldview.stratfor.com/article/organized-crime-russia
I think Europeans and East Asians suffer from domestication syndrome the most. What is schooling but a system to produce an obedient, domesticated citizenry bent on consumption? The goal of mass immigration is to destroy nations while making a buck doing it. It is also to fulfill Judeo-Christian eschatology by making the Jewish diaspora flee to Israel out of fear. Human domestication wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the wolves amongst us.
Was enjoying this until
I won’t waste my time reading crap like this.
“Bari Weiss Spews Zio-Propaganda on The View”
Good history lesson.
Thanks.
Completely beside the point. What has that ditsy liberal Dim got to do with the price of radishes, anyway? Any relationship with the topic? No use talking at that point.
You’re welcome…
You know I can see the same thing happening in the US…..the USSR went broke spending all its resources on the arms race with the US and piling up massive debt.
If we keep on with our war spending , the idiot “space warfare” plans, our ever increasing debt, our ever increasing corruption in government and the private sector, a justice system that smiles on white collar criminals that commit massive frauds and congressional enabled out right stealing from the public. …we could easily end up in the same place as the USSR.
Of course Americans think that could never happen.
sure do with I could be happy this guy Adam Green is “speaking out” but he’s ineffective, lame.
People, get a clue!
Look at how Jews do their propaganda: do they appear in videos or interviews looking like bums?
Maybe he thinks he looks cool in a knit cap with cheapo earplugs/wires hanging down, but he doesn’t. It’s hard to look at him.
His voice/presentation has all the appeal of peeling potatoes.
He does not have control of any effective arguments or information. The pattern of saying, Oooh, she’s so bad, is not persuasive.
Having a camera and an opinion is NOT ENOUGH!!
You are up against a very tough, very polished adversary. Don’t think videod basement whineathons are going to change anything. They are the opposite, a turn-off.
That seems to be the plan, and what happened to Russia is similar to what befell Germany: collapse the economy, assets can be bought for pennies on the dollar — for those who have the dollars, as well as the insider information on when the economy is going to collapse.
Making this information known is important for individual financial preparedness: have a plan, prepare a financial, as well as actual physical/social survival kit at the ready.
Uh no, the DEM Party partnered with the GOP under Reagan, Bush I, Bill Clinton and Bush II to gut the unions to drive down wages for Wall Street corporations and hasten the removal of US manufacturing to Mexico and China. And in return, flood the country with illegals to be sure hourly wages stay suppressed for the next century. Did you stay high or asleep through the last 39 years or something?
Read Gramsci.
Absolutely.
And people in cities will be the worse off.
If the worst happened and everything did collapse I have decided I would not move our family to another country, although I thought about New Zealand or Costa Rica . I think we would instead move to the country to our old ancestral 1700 ‘s farm and home that we have maintained. It raised my great grand father, grandfather and my father and his six brothers and got them thru the Revolution, the Civil war and the Great Depression. Its large enough for us, my brothers families and several cousins families if we add a few extra bedrooms. More than enough land and stables and water wells to provide for food and livestock.
The more we have thought about it the more we decided we aren’t giving up the land our forefathers fought for and built.
Sounds paranoid maybe…..lol….and may not happen in my life time but thats the plan just in case.
What makes whites vulnerable? Christianity, which has and has always had a blind spot for the threat posed by Judaism. To exorcise the latter you must first abandon the former.
Behind the bleachers at 3:30. And that’s Mr Pagan Scum thank you.
Israel Shamir looks like a Sephardi Jew to me..but he is probably Khazar. as Khazar Shamir would a regular white man, a descendant of converts. Shamir has a high IQ. he is a very smart man and an example himself of the vaunted high white IQ as Khazar
if Shamir is Sephardi then he is a problem for those here, who live by the vaunted high white IQ. as Sephardi Shamir would be derived from the Black, Negros, African..nigger..and niggers are not smart, in fact are congenitally stupid. but how can one be like Shamir and be stupid? on the evidence that does not compute..unless Shamir is some kind of Sephardi Black derived of phenom
the thing is..I dont give a fig for IQ as any goddam thing, far less as a measurement of individual human ability from which one draw if one likes, average measurement of inference of the level of intelligence from whom any individual hails..if one get a requisite sampling of their IQ testing if they decide to submit to such intrusion into their collective cultural life
IQ test when applied surely measures something..what the examiner wants to know I imagine. it is useless as a measure of over-al intelligence, over the various human cultures on planet earth and the equally learned behaviors/cultures required to survive in them. and then there is human potential on all levels of existence/compared to the actuality of environmental and social chance, that demands all sorts of responses again on all levels in order to go on surviving. all of that to is is IQ too…but I dont see that the IQ test measures for all of that
it measures for what is taught in white western schools and we all are aware of the limited content that is, that it fits the white man out to trod all over the planet in attempted domination that has resulted in global devastation we live in..a devastation that apparently is preparing a report that already judged us all guilty as a result of white male behavior on all levels of existence on planet earth, and will as a consequence spit humanity out, or in..to oblivion
and against that background we can really see the value of the vaunted white IQ..the real white vaunted IQ. in reality having fucked up the planet to the disadvantage of the human species, white IQ is self destructive, suicidal and therefore the opposite of intelligent..and as such it does not amount to a hill of beans, or a dried-out and worn down and urgent dump in the forest, when no one was looking..a dump sat there untouched, wearing away by sun, rain and wind.. the shit-rollers or scarab beetle having refused to get to it..which woud have to have been a dump from a white male… which for that reason the shit rollers refused to cut it up and roll their eggs into it
regardless of the material state of Black americans, our difficulties and their consequences under white domination, we have consistently called white america to a better path in life. we have pointed out that harmony with/in nature is the way to go, not in opposition to nature.
we have struggled mightily to reconstitute the story of humanity, from as early as we could begin with the evidence available, and established that humanity is one, from the Black source, spread over the planet to give us what we have today. we have stressed that this is indeed our story, our identity and that we must embrace it in order to come into line with nature and survive
white people here call such an attitude and initiative stupid behavior, congenitally stupid. the behavior they call intelligent, the one that IQ tests measure is the right one they say, the one that has brought humanity to its knees, the suicidal one
sweet! hahahahaha
Are Koreans who live above their sweatshop or whorehouse in Los Angeles better of than white rural poor in their trailers?
And much of the white underclass was urban in the nineties, but the situation in US cities is so unbearable now with Mestizos that either they moved to cheaper exurbs or somehow rose to a higher social class.
MIKE
Nobody commented on well-heeled South African Whites of the liberal elite who fled to London or Perth, Australia after dismantling apartheid. Most were English, not Boer. Nobody criticized them when they ran a mile from SA after Mandela was elected and it collapsed into crime and chaos even those these (Mostly English South Africans) left the Boers to basically die off or do labor jobs in London that, ironically, the blacks would not do.
Asians or whites won’t care about anything but their money anyhow. Got $40,000,000? No questions asked in Tokyo or Auckland. Buy a house, start a business, bring $10 million into the economy? No worries.
Derbyshire himself mentioned that many of the tech millionaires have purchased NZ passports. The New Zealand gov also knows. When thing really get adverse in the US, these folks are going to be looking for a nice spacious well-order Anglo-Saxon country.
Occasionally Americans will see me where I live. They know why I am here. They know why Americans like myself are here. Its no secret.
I can recall about a year after leaving Phoenix, AZ I saw a US Marine at a bar who happened to be an Embassy Guard. From his tattoos and off-duty dress, I made him for a Cholo. He gave me sneering smirk, looked just like Richard Ramirez. Not long after I saw him running in the morning when I was on the way to work and he gave me the same sneering smirk-if I remember correctly, he dated some Russian hooker who worked in the bar where my coworkers dragged me. I think that was it.
Anyhow, seeing the Marine Richard Ramirez dopple-danger reminded me why I had left Phoenix.
OF COURSE everyone knows why many black Americans retire to the Philippines. They want to get away from other black people and it is cheaper to fly to the Philippines then try to move 40 miles away to nicer suburbs.
Do YOU really think the rich British South African liberals who got Mandela elected and then fled CARED what anybody thought. His children go to nice schools. His investments are making money. His wife is not going to be raped.
You digressed. You wrote a wonderful article, but you digressed:
Thanks for it all. Thanks a lot for that digression. All marvellous!
At pleb level the rabid dogs are virtually all Americans. A uniquely American phenomenon. Totally brainwashed to love Capitalism and hate Socialism.
Michael Hudson points out in Killing the Host that even economics students at university are not allowed to learn real economics.
Key elements of economics must be kept hidden from students. If not, the rabies would be cured. The Financial Parasites will never allow that.
A pointed head does not imply a high IQ.
Stirring the pot, are we, Mr. Shamir?
Need some excitement in your life? There’s always BMX biking, you know. Snowboarding, skydiving, surfing, rally driving, lots of others! Get going now. These sports, I am told, are much more fun than sitting around and throwing cheap dog biscuits into a pen full of starving animals, then watching the mayhem.
We whites are applying our high IQs to the observation that if WE attempt to criticize jewish power, WE stand to lose our jobs, our homes, our organizational memberships, our financial accounts, our union memberships, to potentially face physical violence, lose our children, get kicked out of school. We whites apply our IQs to the understanding that having these things happen to us — perpetrated against us by jews for daring to criticize jewish power — is not the interests of our children and our families, whom we are trying to protect from jewish power.
Black muslim women face no such threats.
Fucking jew.
Israel Shamir writes:
[Thanks to Churchill’s personal decisions, more than 3 million Bengalis died of hunger in a 1943 famine. Churchill deliberately ordered the diversion of food from starving Indian civilians to well-supplied British soldiers and even to top up European stockpiles, meant for yet-to-be-liberated Greeks and Yugoslavs.]
Although there has been wide publicity about holocaust in WWII to steal Palestine, the Iranian (Persian) Holocaust has been ignored where happened during the WWI (1917-1919 ) which Mohammad Gholi Majd has written a book on the British crimes against humanity in Persia (Iran) titled: ‘The Great Famine and Genocide in Persia, 1917 – 1910’ that HALF OF THE POPULATION DIED, by BRITAIN DECISIONS TO DIVERT IRANIAN CROPS AND FOOD FROM STARVING IRANIAN PEOPLE TO BRITISH SOLDIERS. Britain up to this day refuse to accept its genocide against Iranian people. Today, the same thing is happening. The criminal west influenced and directed by the mass murderers Jewish mafia are starving people to death in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Palestine, Iran, Venezuela, and other countries and groups, to MAINTAIN THEIR CRIMINAL RULE.
The policy British Imperialists’ decision not to import food from England or another country to feed their own occupying troop in Iran and to divert the Iranian crops to feed their British troop to let Iranians die out of starvation and diseases . British war policy also is responsible for the famine of 1917-1919, making it the greatest calamity in Persia’s history. In this book, Mohammad Gholi Majd argues that Persia was the greatest victim of World War I and also the victim of possibly the worst genocide of the 20th century where the criminal west has hidden and does not allow, even documents, to be exposed and reviewed. Using U.S. State Department records, as well as Persian and British sources, Majd describes and documents a veritable holocaust about which practically nothing has been written.
https://rowman.com/ISBN/9780761826330/The-Great-Famine-and-Genocide-in-Persia-1917-1919
It’s not about IQ but victimhood card. Any white who dares to say anything like that is labeled as nazi, white supremacist and ostracised. Even you Shamir have the privilage of critizising Israel whithout the fear of jail, because no jury/judge can use buzzwords like “anti-semite” to a jew.
[As an example of cruel Judeo-Communism, these writers often bring forth the Ukrainian famine of the 1930s, the so-called Holodomor. There was famine, no doubt. Perhaps not as awful as the one in Bengal under British capitalist rule.]
The famine in Bengal, Afghanistan, Iran and in general CENTRAL ASIA was due to drug plantation, opium, to control the region, and China. When furtile land is used for OPIUM PRODUCTION, then famine is the result.
The opium business was owned by a Jewish family with the cooperation of the EVIL BRITISH EMPIRE ruled by Jewish mafia Rothschild.
Sassoon was part of the Jewish plutocracy for the past few centuries. The Jewish plutocracy rules behind the scene. This was very much true in British Empire, and now American Empire. Zionism is definitely seeking world domination where should be defeated.
Sassoon married Aline Caroline de Rothschild in 1887 which linked their fortune with that of Rothschild family. The Queen Victoria and other members of the British monarchy, including Elizabeth, benefited from close relations they have with the Jewish plutocracy and became one of the rich families in the world. The British government was an instrument to expand the Jewish businesses around the world. Sassoon was involved in the Far East, and Rothschild family was active in Central Asia, oil in Azerbaijan, Iran. The Rothschild family had a hand in The British Oil Company, BP, and therefore, the coup MI6/CIA against Mosaddeq in 1953 was formed.
Rothschild’s agent in Iran was Shahpoor Reporter family, a Zoroastrian, who used to live in India, then came to Iran. He was given British citizenship to be protected and he had influential position in Iran as a AGENT OF BRITISH AND SERVANT OF THE JEWISH Mafia. He fled the country before the Iranian revolution. Shapoor Reporter’s father was at the service of Rothschild and Britain in India.
The 99 year British lease on Hong Kong expired in July allowing the Red Chinese to take over. Hundreds of newspaper stories and TV reports have covered this event but not one revealed how England first gained control of Hong Kong! The truth lies buried in the family line of David Sassoon, “The Rothschilds of The Far East,” and their monopoly over the opium trade. Britain won Hong Kong by launching the opium Wars to give the Sassoons exclusive rights to drug an entire nation!
http://www.stormfront.org/truth_at_last/sassoon.htm
David Sassoon was born in Baghdad in n 1792. His father, Saleh Sassoon, was a wealthy banker and the treasurer to Ahmet Pasha, the governor of Baghdad. In 1829 Ahmet was overthrown due to corruption and the Sassoon family fled to Bombay, India. This was the strategic trade route to interior India and the gateway to the Far East.
In a brief time the British government granted Sassoon “monopoly rights” to all manufacture of cotton goods, silk and most important of all – Opium – then the most addictive drug in the world!
The Jewish Encyclopedia of 1905, states that Sassoon expanded his opium trade into China and Japan. He placed his eight sons in charge of the various major opium exchanges in China. According to the 1944 Jewish Encyclopedia: “He employed only Jews in his business, and wherever he sent them he built synagogues and schools for them. He imported whole families of fellow Jews. . . and put them to work.”
Part of the profits went to Queen Victoria and the British government.
In 1839, the Manchu Emperor ordered that it be stopped. He named the Commissioner of Canton, Lin Tse-hsu, to lead a campaign against opium. Lin seized 2,000 chests of Sassoon opium and threw it into the river. An outraged David Sassoon demanded that Great Britain retaliate. Thus, the Opium Wars began with the British Army fighting as mercenaries of the Sassoons.
The Chinese Army, decimated by 10 years of rampant opium addiction, proved no match for the British Army. The war ended in 1839 with the signing of “The Treaty of Nanking.” This included provisions especially designed to guarantee the Sassoons the right to enslave an entire population with opium. The “peace treaty” included these provisions: “1) Full legalization of the opium trade in China, 2) compensation from the opium stockpiles confiscated by Lin of 2 million pounds, 3) territorial sovereignty for the British Crown over several designated offshore islands.
Sassoon’s Use British Army to Drug An Entire Nation
This gave the Sassoon’s monopoly rights to distribute opium in port cities. However, even this was not good enough and Sassoon demanded the right to sell opium throughout the nation. The Manchus resisted and the British Army again attacked in the “Second Opium War fought 1858 – 1860. Palmerston declared that all of interior China must be open for uninterrupted opium traffic. The British suffered a defeat at the Taku Forts in June 1859 when sailors, ordered to seize the forts, were run aground in the mud-choked harbor. Several hundred were killed or captured.
In October, the British besieged Peking. When the city fell, British commander Lord Elgin, ordered the temples and other sacred shrines in the city sacked and burned to the ground as a show of Britain’s absolute contempt for the Chinese. In the new “Peace Treaty” of Oct.25, 1860, the British were assigned rights to vastly expanded opium trade covering seven-eights of China, which brought in over 20 million pounds in 1864 alone. In that year, the Sassoons imported 58,681 chests of opium and by 1880 it had skyrocketed to 105,508 chests making the Sassoons the richest Jews in the world. England was given the Hong Kong peninsula as a colony and large sections of Amoy, Canton, Foochow, Ningpo and Shanghai.
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/1864-tycoon-david-sassoon-dies-1.5196948
So nice of Mr. Lincoln and Mr. Douglass to honor us.
Fleeing to other white countries like Australia or New Zealand may look like a solution, but whether it will be so long term remains to be seen. Consider that 50 years ago western countries had far stricter immigration policy, the general public were far more racist, the police did not tolerate blacks and immigrants pursuing their criminal activities and used to go down on them like a ton of bricks, but look where it all led to by now. There is no guarantee that Australia and New Zealand will hold out.
Where you are does not apply as Asian people in their home countries are far less tolerant or altruistic, and will not allow foreigners to immigrate in large numbers and cause them serious problems, at least in the foreseeable future.
Good comment, thanks. Sassoons also produced cotton to replace that from Confederate. There may also be some conspiracy behind.
On a surface AaronB’s arguments that actually serve to normalize Jewish strategy are convincing but they are disingenuous. He actually advocates Jewish tactics and strategy. He disingenuously says that the only way to curtail Jewish ascent and influence in Western societies is to emulate Jews by everybody. This would amount to Judaization of the Western culture the destruction fo Western civilization of which Jews are not part of it. This has been recognized by the Church in Middle Ages when the Church opted to tolerate and protect Jews but also to isolate them to prevent them from influencing and changing the fabric of Christian culture. If it was not for the Church Jews would have been forced to convert and abandon Judaism and/or exterminated by local societies that had to put up with ‘anti-social’ Jewish group strategy on a daily basis. Over centuries the Church kept issuing documents imploring the locals to tolerate Jews and refrain from harming them.
The 1290 expulsion of Jews form England was not instigated by Church but by the middle rank gentry and merchants who actually bribed the king to issue the edict of expulsion. The gentry and merchants were fed up with Jews. They did not want to follow AaronB’s recommendation to become Jews in spirit. This expulsion was very beneficial to England which through 350 years of being Judenfrei could develop its native merchants and craftsmen class which lead England to becoming the world power. The 1492 expulsion of Jews from Spain also lead to flourishing of Spanish empire and civilization. We in the anglophone world do not know much about Spanish successes and accomplishments in 16-18 centuries because of the black legends spread by British propaganda. Poland, otoh, which for various reasons kept welcoming Jews from wherever they were evicted failed to develop a strong state and strong merchant based economy which lead to Poland sliding to the 3rd rate country and its eventual demise in 18 century.
AaronB forgets that in the dynamic between majority and minority groups different strategies are available to the two groups when the groups subscribe to different beliefs. The majority can always crush and destroy the minority but there was a protective clause exclusively for the Jews in Christian belief code enforced by the Church which Jews took advantage of by putting greater resistance and measures against attempts of assimilation. All the other groups were forced to a assimilate and adopt Christianity. Kicking Jews out or keeping them in ghettos were the only options available for a society that wanted to preserve value of its civilization.
The majority’s weakness is its much lower self awareness of its identity and what it really means to have it, so the majority is vulnerable to penetration by a cohesive group that has strong identity self-awareness which leads to concerted effort and tribal nepotism even if there is no explicit plan. Jews do what is good for Jews without consulting their leaders if such even exist or without being lead by some hypothetical Elders of Zion or secret Sanhedrin. ‘Jews do what is good for Jews’ is the plan. The majority does not have such a plan in Christin civilization.
The Nazis of Hitler decided to increase the self-awareness of Germans about their identity and build their ideology on it. The Nazis of Hitler actually followed AaronB’s implied recommendations and emulated the Jewish doctrine of zero tolerance for outsiders and the Jewish doctrine of purity of race and spirit and most importantly of being the Herrenvolk and the Master Race just like the Chosen People. Was the genocide of Old Testament proportions also on their mind form the very beginning or did it come only later out of rage, spite and vengeance when they found themselves in the fight for their life? They really believed that they were fighting the evil forces of Judeo-Boslhevism and Judeo-Capitalism that wanted to destroy Germany and the German civilization.
Jews demand that YOUR children be indoctrinated with holocaustism, in US public school.
This is intentional infliction of emotional distress, a form of child abuse, a violation of US Constitution that forbids state-sponsorship of a religious creed/dogma. It should not be that hard for several good lawyers or a law school group to make the case that holocaust is ‘taught’ in US public schools as a dogma — see, i.e.
EXCLUSIVE: Holocaust denied by students in Rialto school assignment https://www.sbsun.com/2014/07/11/exclusive-holocaust-denied-by-students-in-rialto-school-assignment/
The very use of the phrase, “holocaust denied” implies that “holocaust” is an immutable fact that MUST be affirmed, under threat of punishment —
Parents should sue their school boards — except that is shooting themselves in the foot! inasmuch as Taxpayers would foot the bill for the school board’s defense and for any (hopefully) resulting money award.
Therefore, parents of students who are forced to undergo “Holocaust education” ought to bring suit against ADL; programs like Seth Klarman’s “Facing our history” ; and all other similar organizations and programs.
Those organizations should be sued under RICO statutes, and forced to pay legal fees of the suing parties and treble damages.
Lying to students, in an atmosphere of compulsion — statutes require that US children be educated — and coercion — holocaust education is imposed on students, and not even critical analysis of it as an historical event, is permitted.
Your comment is just too long. The article is essentially about white IQ, or lack of it and sticking to the subject might have been more interesting than your stereotypical anti-Communist rant.
Total agreement. Especially:
I am white, content with it, and choose to ally myself with those that do not think there must be some division that makes us resort to bigotry.
The popes had no problem issuing decrees condemning schismatic Christian groups.
My understanding of English history/ Henry VIII and forward is very basic, but if I understand those basics correctly, Elizabeth I tried — and succeeded for 10 years — to maintain tolerance between Protestants and Catholics. Catherine Medici in France also tried to maintain tolerance between Protestants and Catholics (tho both monarchs did arrange for some targeted killings).
Then a pope decreed that Christians who supported Elizabeth were anathema, and all hell broke loose.
It was the Church that provoked dissension that devolved into mass killing.
That’s not the initial point I intended to make: As I read your narrative, utu, it occurred to me that the papacy, bishops, abbots, and various secular monarchs and princes borrowed heavily from Jews to finance their cathedrals, monasteries and castles.
The Poles are their own case entirely; you summarize well, that Polish failure to develop politically and economically resulted in the failure of their state. Graetz’s History of Jews in Poland is scathing; he writes that Poles were justified in oppressing Jews. Mash up Jewish Talmudism in Poland (per Graetz); Jewish massive reproduction bubble w/ inbreeding; Jews fleeing Polish backwardness to German post-unification prosperity; perfect storm brewing.
PS: In USA, the “majority” is not really a unified majority, it is a conglomerate of a variety of ethnic groups among whom internecine conflict is easily incited; whereas Jews as a minority are a unified minority.
I challenge anyone/everyone to define “what unifies “majority” Americans.
Utu, whites used to be ambitious, hard working, and successful, and many still are today. These are not specifically Jewish traits.
I am simply pointing out that in the real world, one can only relax these traits so much before you become vulnerable. Yes, a majority can exclude or crush a minority, but will still be vulnerable to other states.
What I do seek to “normalize” is Jewish predatory behavior towards their host culture – I see this as normal group conflict, no different than the British in India or the history of conflict between France and Germany, etc. And so I find this “evil Jew” stuff silly, just as I find condemnations of European colonialism silly.
I also see Jewish sacrifice, dedication, and hard work in the service of wealth and power as no different than what Europeans practiced very successfully until around 1960, far more successfully than Jews.
One can complain about Jews, as Indians and Chinese complained about Europeans, or one can get ones act together.
As you know, I’m very sympathetic to the idea of living as a hermit in the mountains, and my description of how the world works isn’t based on liking it.
Australia is rapidly transforming itself into a diversity utopia. The Anglo-Saxon demographic will be almost non-existent here in 50 years.
The so-called Iranian ‘Holocaust’ is ignored because there were not 10 million people ‘genocided’ by the Britsh, but 2 million dead as a result of famine provoked by a succession of severe droughts, but mostly by the flu pandemic of 1918, which made more victims than the war among all the countries at war.
“How on earth did all those Jewish Oligarchs get control of key industries?”
Your response is quite correct as a general overview, however it doesn’t seem to address the specific point – that being the overwhelming predominance of jewish oligarchs during Yeltsin’s rule and continuing today under Putin.
A quick look at the Mafia state, also known as, the Ukraine shows a similar pattern of predominance by jewish oligarchs, again beginning with the breakup of the USSR. At the time of the Maidan, the top ten oligarchs owned some 85% to 90% of the Ukrainian economy and surprise, surprise, these and other ‘Ukrainian’ oligarchs were overwhelmingly of jewish ethnicity.
It would be quite instructive to hear your and perhaps Mr. Shamir’s and others insights into the question of how the jews, specifically, attained this predominance.
The flu pandemic was not localized in Iran, it was international.
No doubt the flu costs many Iranian lives, but it is possible for two causes to be true at the same time, and it is a fact that the British exploited Iranian food supplied and in general behaved in ways that we are learning are “in the British DNA:” starvation, blockade, exploitation.
Gholi Majd makes decent arguments and presents strong evidence. It’s not only disrespectful, from a policy standpoint it’s stupid to dismiss negative aspects of history and bad behavior on the part of erstwhile “allies”, unless, of course, your goal is not really to learn from history in order to avoid its reputation, but rather to actually repeat the decimation of a given group of people.
I copy a part of my (dispatched to my correspondents) comment to this article of my “comrade in arms” Israel Adam Shamir:
As the number of Jews in the first Soviet government, I quote from my general email of 2017-12-19:
My colleague, prof. of physics Jean-Claude Manifacier from Montpellier, France asked me:
(Is it right) that the first Soviet government included just one (1) Jew – Trotsky?
(…)
It goes, anyway, contrary to Alexander Soljenitsyne later book (Two centuries together, Fayard 2003), many authors and Poutine declaration (youtube) talkink of 80 to 85% jews in the first bolchevik government.
So, I did a not-so-small research, and that’s what I find:
– I’ve looked into Wikipedia, and i found that in the first Political Bureau of Comparty, between years 1917-1924 (Lenin’s death) were only 5 permanent members: Lenin, Trotsky, Krestinsky, Kamenev, and Stalin (two noblemen + 2 Jews + 1 “low classs” Stalin in Russian Empire terms; supplementary members were changing frequently).
– My friends in Moscow informed me, that indeed in year 1918 among circa 20 members of Central Committee, were probably 17 Jews (it is the number given in Andrei Diky book “Jews in Russia and the USSR”, published in New York in 1967) but Diky ommitted the fact that during 1918 through CC Comparty passed 40 people – it implies that in any case the number of Jews in CC was greater than 50%!
– And here is the composition of the first Soviet governement formed on October 26, 1917:
Первый состав Совета народных комиссаров Советской России
Below is the list of members of first Soviet governement, with duties of its ministers / commissairs – it suggests that the only Jew in this governement was Trotski, indeed
(-)Председатель Совета народных комиссаров — Владимир Ульянов (Ленин) Russian of multinational origin
Нарком по внутренним делам — А. И. Рыков(from Russian farmer’s family; executed in 1938)
Нарком земледелия — В. П. Милютин (from Russian teacher’s family; executed in 1937)
(-)Нарком труда — А. Г. Шляпников(from Russian “old orthodox Christian” family; executed in 1937)
Наркомат по военным и морским делам — комитет, в составе:
В. А. Овсеенко (Антонов) (?)
Н. В. Крыленко (from Russian inteligentsia; executed in 1938)
(-) П. Е. Дыбенко(from Ukrainian Cossac’s family; executed in 1938)
Нарком по делам торговли и промышленности — В. П. Ногин (from Russian poor bourgeois family)
Нарком народного просвещения — А. В. Луначарский(from mixed Russian intelligentsia-aristocracy family)
(-) Нарком финансов — И. И. Скворцов (Степанов)(from Russian worker’s family)
(-)Нарком по иностранным делам — Л. Д. Бронштейн (Троцкий)(Bronstein/Trotski)(evidently Jewish)
Нарком юстиции — Г. И. Оппоков (Ломов) (from gentry; executed in 1938)
Нарком по делам продовольствия — И. А. Теодорович (from Polish gentry; executed in 1937)
Нарком почт и телеграфов — Н. П. Авилов (Глебов) (from craftsman family; executed in 1937)
(-) Нарком по делам национальностей — И. В. Джугашвили (Сталин) (from Georgian craftsman family)
Пост народного комиссара по делам железнодорожным остался временно не замещенным.
Three months later, in January 1918, in the second edition of this first Soviet Governement from the initial group of 15 members remained only 6, marked (-) above.
The 12 newcomers:
Исаак Захарович Штейнберг (Steinberg, from Jewish merchand family; in 1923 he left SU and subsequently lived in Germany, England and Australia)
Борис Давидович Камков (настоящая фамилия Кац; from Jewish intelligentsia; executed in 1937)
Владмир Дмитриевич Бонч-Бруевич (from Polish-Lithuanian aristocracy)
Владимир Евгеньевич Трутовский (from Russian gentry; executed in 1937)
Прош Перчевич Прошьян (Прошян) (from Armenian intelligentsia)
Александра Михайловна Коллонта́й (урождённая — Домонто́вич; from Polish-Russian aristocracy)
Кокшарова, Елизавета Константиновна(?)
Николай Ильич Подвойский (son of Ukrainian orthodox priest)
Николай Петрович Горбунов (from Russian inteligentsia; executed in 1938)
Владимир Иванович Невский (настоящее имя Феодосий Иванович Кривобоков (Кривобок) (from rich merchand family, probably Jewish (?); executed in 1937)
Александр Васильевич Шотман (Schottmann, from Finnish worker’s family; executed in 1937)
Георгий (Юрий) Васильевич Чичерин (from Baltic German aristocracy)
And here is the photo of Soviet governement in in January 1918, at which Trotski (and Dzierżyński) are absent:
These data I took form a Post Sriptum2019 to my article: “HEBRAISM : the Backbone of “I First” Planetary Empire” – http://markglogg.eu/?p=2185
It’s not “smarts” or “IQ” that gives jews an advantage over gentile whites, but is their rabid insistence on cultural and social cohesiveness, insularity and nepotism (but only for themselves) that gives them an “advantage”. This same cultural and social cohesiveness that is prized so highly by jewish interests is denied to gentile whites. Jews, to a man will fight to deny this same cultural and social cohesiveness to gentile whites that they themselves enjoy as it is a major part of the jewish purpose–the destruction of gentile white culture, which IS superior to any jewish cultural or social society. If jews did not possess this power, they would most likely be rag merchants, liquor merchants, or furniture merchants–nothing more. As I have previously stated, jewish success is based on cultural and social cohesiveness and insularity–NOT “smarts” or “IQ”. Once enough jews get into a position of power in the work world or education systems, they will hire and promote their own, bypassing more qualified gentile white candidates.
Jews have latched on to cultural cohesiveness and nepotism, as it serves their purpose exceedingly well.
At the same time, jews pushed the concept of racial “equality”, (but only for gentile whites), backing it up with “civil-rights” and “equal accommodation” laws which are enforced by governments—in the United States, at the point of bayonets–but only against whites. These “civil-rights” laws are used as a “battering ram” against gentile whites to diffuse and fragment any semblance of gentile white solidarity and cohesiveness that may arise.
I grew of age during the first push for civil rights and saw the dishonesty, violence and machinations orchestrated by New York-based leftist jews, who were the primary drivers of the civil-rights debacle. Almost every civil-rights “handler” and “organizer” was a jew. Us whites used to have a saying: “Behind every negro, there is a jew”. No truer words were spoken.
A great reckoning dealing with the jews is coming. As gentile whites become more marginalized, the accusation of being tagged as “racist” or a “holocaust denier” is rapidly losing its “sting”.
Increasingly, jews are more wary of being “called out” and recognized as “jews”. One can call a jew a shyster, shylock, bankster, criminal or ne-er-do-well, and it will roll off his back like water off a duck, BUT call a jew a “jew” and he will recoil in horror, having been “found out”.
Dear Mr Shair, write less, read more!
‘Herzls method was to exploit this general fear for his particular end, the Jewish State. He offered domestic peace if it were supported and revolution if it were not and he claimed to speak in the name of all the Jews. It is, of course, implicit in this that he knew the revolutionary leadership to be Jewish, and he thus confirmed, several decades later, what Disraeli and Bakunin had said. His belief in the method he used is expressed in his famousphrase, “When we sink we become a revolutionary proletariat; when we rise there rises the terrible power of our purse”.
Thus he told a Grand Duke of Baden that he would diminish revolutionary propaganda in Europe in proportion to the support that his territorial ambition received from high authority. Then he was received by the behelmeted Kaiser, mounted on a charger, at the very gates of Jerusalem, and the emperor agreed to present to the Sultan Herzl’s proposal for a Zionist chartered company in Palestine under German protection. When nothing came of this Herzl threatened the Kaiser, too, with revolution: “If our work miscarries, hundreds of thousands of our supporters will at a single bound join the revolutionary parties”. ‘ from The Controvercy of Zion by Douglas Reed. Free downkad at achive.org
And the fact that they own so much, or most capital, and distribute it and make it work for their own.
Are you claiming that these new moslem reps as well as people like AOC have signed this pledge? I’d like to see a copy of it.
You honor me way too much even tongue in cheek for I shall be honored to be mentioned even in the same breath as the honorable gentlemen… I’m all too obliged, sirrah!
Nasism Taleb, in his book Skin In The Game, has a section which can explain Jewish dominance.
Basically, stubborn and intolerant minorities set the tone for the majority. Societies are ruled by stubborn minorities.
As whites became more tolerant and more reasonable, probably as the result of the Enlightenment, it was inevitable that the minority of stubborn and intolerant people would set the tone for the majority.
In the West, this stubborn and intolerant minority was disproportionately Jewish and Leftist, which is why both these groups, who overlap, set the tone for society as a whole, even without representing the interests of the majority.
Basically, as I’ve been saying till I’m hoarse, the more motivated wins – not the smartest or the most talented. But for some odd reason, few people seem able to see the crucial importance of motivation. I don’t know why. Its puzzling. To me it seems obvious, but maybe because I have been able to compare from close up Jewish stubbornness and white reasonableness.
The challenge for Western societies is to recover a little bit of this stubbornness and intolerance – to become less reasonable and Enlightened, without be coming fanatics and retaining a rational outlook to some extent.
Can it do it? I don’t know. Utu would say that would mean becoming Jewish – preferring suicide to that (better dead than red), which ironically is quite stubborn. But in reality it means returning to earlier Western cultural forms, not becoming Jewish.
You are the exact kind of imbecile who is the problem. You don’t even understand how you are a pathetic tool of your owners. You probably think you ARE an owner. Sad. Very sad.
Gholi Majd’s arguments are not ‘decent’ (inflation of the numbers) and his evidence that the famine was a deliberate policy of genocide is not that strong. Hoarding, speculation and war profiteering by the Persians themselves have played a significant role.
I also see Jewish sacrifice, dedication, and hard work in the service of wealth and power as no different than what Europeans practiced very successfully until around 1960, far more successfully than Jews.
I guess that explains why a distinction between Jews and non-Jewish Europeans had never been made prior to 1960.
Jews were not in the category of heretics so they were no treated as such. They were not in the category of pagans either.
Jews may be disproportionately successful in financial terms for the same reason many Chinese are: clannishness.
The frum (orthodox) are a small group, cluster together near their shuls (because they have to go there on foot for shabbos), and consequently know one another more than they know the non-frum. They also have the shared mythology of being unfairly oppressed everywhere and always, which acts as a social and emotional binding force. So they preferentially deal with one another, which keeps the wealth in their micro-community.