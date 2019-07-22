Ukraine and Church Politics

The attempts to remove the church from politics into a hobby corner had failed, but the most important organisation in human history still didn’t regain the place it had before the Jews and liberals joined the forces against Christendom. The defeat of UkroNazis is the first result of the developments.
The Russian President Vladimir Putin is a churchgoer, a rare bird among leading statesmen. He goes to communion; he has a confessor; he lights candles in some small parish church at feasts, he confers with wise old men in remote monasteries. He follows church politics and keeps engaged. Recently, at the unspecified emergency, after the Russian nuclear submersible had suffered a fatal accident (on July, 1), when VP Pence had been recalled to Washington (on July, 2), Putin went to visit the Pope Francis (on July, 4) and had spent a long time with him in a dramatic tête-à-tête.
Nothing signifies the change of Russian heart more. In 1944, Joseph Stalin famously retorted Churchill’s nudge to consider the views of the Vatican with “How many divisions does the Pope of Rome have?” Now Stalin’s heir respects and considers the opinions of St Peter’s successor while keeping his own Christian Orthodox faith.
Meanwhile, the once-Christian US had turned away from the Church. If a major US newspaper ever refers to the church, it is usually to condemn it for refusal to consecrate the same-sex union, for ‘paedophile priests’ or for failing Jews at the Holocaust. The US makes a point of never defending Christians. Jews, always; Muslims, sometimes; Christians, never.
The Church was slow to respond, but the much-delayed moment arrived. As long as Moscow had been Red and atheist, the Church had no choice but to stick with Washington. Now it makes no sense.
Putin’s meeting with the Pope, his third audience with Pope Francis and the sixth with a supreme pontiff, signified a cardinal change, I was told by Fr. Jeffrey Langan, a priest of Opus Dei, a man close to the Vatican and a philosophy teacher at the Harvard University. The meeting with Putin marks the decision of the Holy See to windup favouring the United States in the global context. The Vatican had sided with Washington for many years, but now Pope Francis apparently decided that enough is enough. The church should stay neutral in international conflicts. In particular it refers to the Ukraine. The Holy See considers the Ukrainian conflict as a proxy war instigated by the CIA, and it wants to stay out of it.
This is a very important decision. The Ukrainians are predominantly Orthodox Christians, but there is a Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, a Catholic church of Byzantine rite. It is strong in the Western Ukraine, the fervently nationalist region with its own traditions. The Western Ukrainians (or Galicians) were predominantly peasant folk, but they moved into cities when the Jews and the Poles were killed or expelled. They had little love for Jews and Poles, their neighbours; after their incorporation in the Soviet Ukraine in 1940 they discovered they dislike the Russians (and the Russified Ukrainians) even more.
During the WWII, their hard-core activists sided with Hitler; after the war, they switched their allegiance to the US. After break-up of the Soviet Union, they became the movers of independent development, or rather de-development, for these recent peasants were deeply suspicious of industry and of city dwellers. They de-industrialised their region, and afterwards they moved en masse into the Central Ukraine where they became standard-bearers of the turning-to-roots cultural movement.
Compare the Ukraine with the South of France. If France were broken up by a French Gorbachev, the South would try to claim the lost traditions of Languedoc; but as few Southerners speak Provencal they would look up to villagers of Pyrenees as the bearers of Southern culture. Likewise, the Ukrainians of the Central and Eastern Ukraine retained little of their original culture and language; after independence in 1991 they felt the need to beef up their Ukrain-ness. The Western Ukrainians fitted the bill. They became prominent in Ukrainian ideology, culture, political structures. And their Church retained much of its influence upon this very active and dynamic population.
Besides, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is a guiding light for the Ukrainian Protestants. The Protestants, a small but well-educated and influential lot, usually toe the line of the Greek Catholics. It was considered that the Greek Catholic Church is violently anti-Russian.
But the next day after meeting with Putin, on July 5, the Pope had met with the bishops of the Greek Catholic Church and told them to lay off. Stay out of conflict, he instructed the bishops. Drop your anti-Russian rhetoric. The Church should not take sides. This was a revelation for the bishops. For years they had fought against the Russians, and against the main Ukrainian Orthodox Church that is allied to Moscow Patriarchate. And all of a sudden they are told to stop it. They did as they were told, and apparently it had effect: in the parliamentary elections on Sunday July 21st the far right nationalists (our friend Saker calls them ‘UkroNazis’) had been eliminated as a political force, or at least had lost their positions. No more UkroNazis! Kaput! The Brown Revolution is over!
[I predicted this result five years ago; the West always uses and encourages the nationalist far right to remove socialists, but on the next stage the far right gets its kick in the seat. This happened in Croatia, where full-fledged Nazis were used against socialists to dismantle Yugoslavia and fight Serbs, but after their victory, they were flushed down the history drain. Likewise, the UkroNazis did their job of seizing power and starting low-intensity warfare with Russia; afterwards they transferred the power to Soros-supported liberals.]
However, the biggest change in the Ukrainian church politics took place within the Orthodox community. In November 2018, I wrote about the schism within the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. You may wish to refresh it in your memory. In short, two fringe Orthodox nationalist groups were united to overcome the biggest traditional Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is an autonomous part of the Russian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate. The two splinters appealed to the Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew to grant them the Tomos of Autocephaly, in other words to recognise them as an independent church within the Orthodox Church. The Tomos had been granted on 2019, January 5; here is the text; the Patriarch declared, that “Ukrainians could now enjoy the sacred gift of emancipation, independence, and self-governance, becoming free from every external reliance and intervention.”
However, this careful, CIA-fostered plan to finally separate Russia and its sister Ukraine had come to nought within half a year. Ambitions and greed undermined the plans of ungodly.
The key figure in the Ukrainian Orthodoxy is the nonagenarian bishop Filaret. He was a legitimate Metropolitan (Archbishop) of Kiev within the Russian Orthodox Church, but he had a strong ambition to become its Patriarch, the Pope of Moscow. As this ambition had not been fulfilled, he left the mother-church, and declared himself a Patriarch of Kiev, the head of a new Ukrainian Orthodox Church (KP). Moscow defrocked and outlawed him, and all Orthodox Churches followed Moscow. His rather small organisation became the foundation of the new Ukrainian Orthodox Church, but he was too controversial figure for Bartholomew to name him as its head.
A compromise was reached, for a while: Filaret will be the head of the new church in all but title; Bishop Epiphanius will become the primate and the nominal figurehead of the new church, and the new church will be fully independent one. This was the great achievement of Petro Poroshenko, the chocolate king and president of Ukraine. And it was his only achievement, unless you count negative achievements. His wild nationalism, animosity to Russia, endless war in the East of Ukraine, surrender to IMF, opening of markets to Europe and closing the Russian markets made him the figure of hate to impoverished Ukrainians, and he had miserably lost the Presidential elections on April 21, 2019 to a young actor Mr Vladimir Zelensky. Immediately after that, the church he established had collapsed.
Bishop (or Patriarch, if you wish) Filaret said he was cheated. He believed he will be the factual head of the church, but he had zero influence in the new structure. The man he believed would be the figurehead, Bishop Epiphanius, refused to share power with the old man. Moreover, the Tomos didn’t make the new Ukrainian church independent – despite its title of “autocephalous” it became subservient to Constantinople. As I predicted, the Ukrainians have no chance to become fully independent. The Kiev regime could dispense with Moscow, but it became subservient to the West. Its finances are overseen by the IMF, its army by NATO, its foreign policy by the US State Department. Real independence was an elusive goal, beyond the Ukraine’s reach.
As for the Church, the Ukrainians could be under Moscow or under Istanbul, the same choice their ancestors had four hundred years ago. Moscow, with all its faults, had fewer demands upon the Ukrainian bishops. The Russians do not demand tribute; they even can help. Not so Constantinople. The Patriarch Bartholomew demanded to be paid 4000 euro per church per month. That is a lot of money for poor Ukrainians.
Filaret declared the Tomos void, the new church as a fiction, and announced that he still is the Patriarch of the Kiev Patriarchate. Bartholomew declared that Kiev Patriarchate does not exist and never existed. In short, the Ukrainians and the Greeks attempted to trick each other, but God is the best trickster.
A Ukrainian priest summed up the goings of the Ukrainian church in the succinct post that had been reposted thousand times:
Filaret, Epiphanius and Poroshenko agreed to deceive Bartholomew in order to get autocephaly to the church where Filaret will reign and Epiphanius be a frontman. Bartholomew, in turn, deceived all three; giving Tomos on such terms that only name had remained from the promised autocephaly. Poroshenko deceived Simeon [the bishop of Moscow Patriarchate], promising him primacy in the new structure. Simeon deceived his own flock, promising not to go anywhere. The mythical ten bishops of the Moscow Patriarchate had deceived Simeon by failing to appear at the church synod in Sofia Cathedral. The Sofia synod had deceived the Greeks by electing a dubious person, not even a proper priest, to the primacy. The civil society deceived the church, shouting at all corners that all Ukrainians would rush into its ranks at once. The new church has deceived the expectations of civil society, showing that even with the support of the state, it’s just not in the same league as the Moscow Patriarchate. Phanar deceived the Ukrainian church, promising it will be recognised by other Churches; other Churches have deceived the hopes of Phanar, not recognizing the Ukrainian church. And now Filaret claims that he has been deceived by Poroshenko and Epiphanius, just when they were planning together to deceive Bartholomew…
What next? Filaret is an extremely smart and experienced churchman, a master of intrigue, and I won’t bet against him. Meanwhile the whole idea of breaking Ukrainian church away from the Moscow Church seem to have collapsed. Whatever CIA desk deals with religion, probably they didn’t count on such level of mutual deceits. The Ukrainian will cheat the Devil himself, they say.
The church politics is not only, nor mainly intrigue. This article had been written as a result of a conference in Rome, where I listened to views and opinions of priests, bishops and journalists. All of them were interesting and enlightening, and I am particularly grateful to E. Michael Jones, the indomitable American Catholic writer who reminded us that “American, European, Ukrainian and Russian Christians have a unifying beginning – Logos. The strife between us had been caused by anti-Christian forces, by Jews and Neo-Cons who want to destroy the Church.” If we remember that, we shall surely overcome all differences.
True Orthodox will not Submit to ecumenism. Putin keeps blowing his cover and the world of the Orthodox see this. The Catacomb that existed during the USSR wil NEVER die and cover the world. .And the schsimatics ,the Uniates , the global game players, the US state dept. The Pope , The EP KIrill, The Kagan’s the Nulands etc etc The UN, UNESCO they can al keep spinning their stupid wheels . The gates of hell shall not prevail.
The cabal that HATES BOTH KRAINIANS &RUSSIANS is failing. In time they will pay a cosequence for their foul deeds. They never learn. Someone is keeping score on their activities.
The beginning of the end of traditional Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church Vatican II Ecumenical Council of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants who were involved in the “modernization” of the Catholic Church.
Much Catholic ritual and doctrine was discarded or changed, in order to reflect the “age” that we live in, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ and Christianity which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) to do their “dirty work” for them…
Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its universality. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new Modern Mass and the New Church, in general. It took a brave Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to push back” against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an actor, diminishing his status and importance.
One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church dogma or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations, nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize pre-Vatican II principles.
Fortunately, there are Catholic organizations that subscribe to pre-Vatican II principles, one being the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX).
Well, He is Jewish.
Christianity is a religion purely derived from Jewish theology. Why on earth should an Indo-European subscribe to that? What in the remotest way possible do Jewish patriarchs, Jewish tribes, Jewish kings, Jewish nationhood, Jewish prophets, Jewish messiahs, and a Jewish god have to do with me, an Indo-European man?
I don’t even comprehend the metaphysical mechanics by which a human sacrifice atones for my wrongdoing. No Christian has ever been able to explain it to me.
On the other hand, the law of Karma is perfectly congruent with the day to day cause and effect relationships I observe. So I choose to believe in this very Indo-European concept originating from the Vedas. Many other Vedic teachings are far more sensible than the bizarre nonsense these wandering Semitic goat herders ever thought up.
Ditch the jew religions.
A great exchange involving pro-Greek Catholic Ukrainians and those favoring the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, that’s loosely affiliate with the Moscow Patriarchate:
https://irrussianality.wordpress.com/2019/06/21/splitter/#comments
> we shall surely overcome all differences.
That’s a number sung on Garrison Keillor’s show by the Hopeful Gospel Quartet.
I wouldn’t trust the Pope too much. Supporting church splits of irrelevant cryptonations is their deal -see Montenegro and Macedonia. They first get granted autocephaly, and then would after some time just go full on Catholic because “reeee Serbs/Russians/whatever boogeyman”
(((Mr. Vladimir Zelensky)))
Is that relevant?
Its finances are overseen by the (((IMF))), its army by (((NATO))), its foreign policy by the (((US State Department))).
https://en.news-front.info/2019/05/17/exiled-oligarch-behind-president-elect-volodymyr-zelensky-returns-to-ukraine/
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-5442528,00.html
The more you delve into that sewer, the more pungent it gets.
Simple, basic, pure truth: “The US makes a point of never defending Christians. Jews, always; Muslims, sometimes; Christians, never.”
Of course, the Left loves heretical Christians of all stripes, and politically and culturally Liberal Christians who are still inching into full heresy. But American media and the American Elites are pro-Semitic and anti-historic Christianity, anti-conservative Christian.
“The meeting with Putin marks the decision of the Holy See to windup favouring the United States in the global context. The Vatican had sided with Washington for many years, but now Pope Francis apparently decided that enough is enough. The church should stay neutral in international conflicts. In particular it refers to the Ukraine. The Holy See considers the Ukrainian conflict as a proxy war instigated by the CIA, and it wants to stay out of it.”
If this is true, Pope Francis finally has done something right. US foreign policy is pure globalist Anglo-Zionist imperialism. And it is always less than ideal and often productive of great evil.
Edgar Cayce foresaw the return of Christianity to Russia and the end of communism and that Russia would become a light to the world and a savior of Christianity.
America is under the control of satanic zionists and the zionists are destroying the American way of life and turning America into a Godless hell of communism and if anyone doubts this just read the 10 planks of the communist manifesto.
I have a few disagreements with Israel Shamir, and one or two of them are perhaps major. But he is one of those persons whose insights at key points are so sound that he commands my attention all the time. Below is an example:
“the West always uses and encourages the nationalist far right to remove socialists, but on the next stage the far right gets its kick in the seat. This happened in Croatia, where full-fledged Nazis were used against socialists to dismantle Yugoslavia and fight Serbs, but after their victory, they were flushed down the history drain. Likewise, the UkroNazis did their job of seizing power and starting low-intensity warfare with Russia; afterwards they transferred the power to Soros-supported liberals.”
That is exactly Anglo-Zionist foreign policy – short term support of some type of at least proclaimed conservatism, with a purpose of destroying some type of movement that focuses on helping the working class of a people, with the end goal of establishing a regime that is a pliant client of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, including in embracing and promoting a Soros type Leftism that is anti-working class (especially when the working class is white and/or orthodox Christian) and pro-cultural Marxist.
Take out the specific references to such as Soros, and you have the foreign policy pattern of the original Anglo-Zionist Empire back to at least the Glorious Revolution. It acts always to separate political conservatism from any concern whatsoever for the plight of the working class of the culture that the political class is allegedly trying to conserve. And Anglo-Zionist Globalism always wins that war.
Most American Christian conservatives are pro Zionism and Imperilaism.
They voted for Ronnie Reagan who opened the door to israel firsters, Abrams, Wolfowitz and others.
They voted for Trump and he offered everything on a silver tray to yahu and Shell Adelson.
The entire Christian right that makes huge bulk of so called Christian conservatism is a tool for Jooz to control America and benefit the supremacist tribe.
True! LOL! So are those who worship the Jewish deity Jewhovah.
Or rather they’re Wannabee Jews, much like Elizabeth Warren is a Wannabee Injun.
> heretical Christians of all stripes
That is the hue and cry of all Christians for all time. Every other Christian has got it all wrong! Yet all of the squabbling factions can find favorable passages from the squabbling factions who wrote the New Testament upon which nobody agrees about what it says. Squabbling to the point of physical confrontation is the hallmark of the Jew-worship cult, e.g.: “But when Cephas came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face because he stood condemned.” (Galatians 2:11)
Ukraine is a fascinating country. To understand it, you have to see the giant anti-smoking advert proclaiming, “Woman! Your beauty suffers if you smoke!”
Ukraine is stuck in the past. Feminism is traditionally second-wave and Marxist-derived – women are expected to work and have children. Racism is an alien word, yet a close-to-the-heart concept. I once overheard two Christian women talking about emigrants’ race-mixing, “Negroes have different Mentalität, different culture, different genes… yet they are the same people as us”. Of course, they meant the egalitarian Christian idea of a soul.
In the US, the bad word is “racism”. In the USSR, it was “nationalism”. Modern Ukrainian nationalists, however, are indeed stuck in the past as everything else is. They still care about the old hatreds against Poles, Hungarians and, most of all, Russians. Like the suicidal monarchists of the 19th century, they cling to the Levantine cult of Christianity. As all Eastern Euros have for the past 40 years, they furiously jerk off to everything Western. Being nationalist they equate with being pro-EU.
That’s at the time when our entire race is dying out. Brenton Tarrant is right. But Ukraine is living in a reality so different, that it’s probably the only White[ish] country (along with Slovakia, etc.) in the world where killing minorities can be misunderstood.
Don’t get me wrong, any eastern Slav is not as dumb as not to connect Brenton Tarrant’s actions with immigration to New Zealand (even people on the Russian reddit, pikabu, can say this much) – although that Australian senator, Fraser Anning, got ostracized for stating such an obvious fact.
Ukraine has elected a Jew President this year. And has had a Jewish PM since 2016. Christians, esp. the Greek Catholics in Galicia, are somewhat anti-semitic and Russophobic. Language is a big part of the discourse. It’s an outdated, low-IQ mess. And all that seasoned with the incoming gender studies in the universities and third-/fourth-wave whoredom.
Russia is anti-homosexual[ist], but as suicidal as Merkel’s Germany. The USSR was communist, yet literally the closest we had to a White ethnostate (HBO’s Chernobyl is disgusting anti-White propaganda, but Americans gobble it up). Materialist Juche is the only ideology standing up to the Nature-denying, idealist capitalist Abrahamic Jerusalem. If the radical leftists are banned, vote for the radical right-wingers. Burn the centrist fence, as Jreg urges us to.
At least, I’m one of the 300,000 that voted for Koshulinsky. And Biletsky is said to have had ties to the Atomwaffen Division. The USD can’t crash too soon.
> the egalitarian Christian idea of a soul.
That miraculous ideal the fount of all Progressivism/Globalism, even among cosmopolitan atheists who no longer believe in the minor miracles, as philosopher John Gray notes:
Polack Pope Woytila , John Paul II ( 1978-2005 ), with his anglo friends Thatcher and Reagan destroyed the Catholic Church and contributed greatly to the destruction of the USSR . Woytila is responsible for the spiritual misery of the ex-catholic nations , and is responsible for the millions of deaths that produced the implosion of the USSR .
By their fruits you will know them ,
Miserable Ukraruina is a foruncle in the ass of Russia , in the ass of the UE , and in the ass of the world .
Ukraruina is a living example of the failure of white supremacism , white blond people like the ukraruinas have a lower IQ than the senegalese , the bolivians , the yemenies ………
Ukraruina should be divided , Galitzia for the polacks , Zakarpatia for the hungarians , another piece for the rumanians , the southeast for the russians , and the sultanate of Kiev can apply for canadian provincehood or go to hell .
Very very grateful for Jones. Also grateful to Shamir, Unz, Giraldi, Dinh and few others that provide humility and sanity in their writing as well as much needed hope.
Sixty percent of Christianity is Zoroastrianism. You may recall the Book of Isaiah, most of which was written in the second century BC, and is a re-writing of an older book, deliberately by someone who is using Judaism to transform it. Yahweh says he is sick and tired of animal sacrifices, which was the only function of the Temple, which was only a kosher slaughter house. Then Yahweh says to Cyrus: “You don’t know me, but I know you. You will be my Messiah and I will open the treasures of darkness to you.”
The Christian world savior is the Zoroastrian world savior called the Saoshyant. The Baptism is a Zoroastrian purification ritual called barashnom which restores “fallen man” to the unfallen state, before Ahriman attacked the perfect creation of Ahura Mazda and polluted it, bringing death and disease. (The opening part of Genesis is also from Zoroastrianism, written in Babylon after 539 BC. After the Zoroastrian creation story Genesis goes on with Jewish family history.)
The Zoroastrian purification ritual is baptism in Christianity and the ablution before prayer of Christianity’s sister religion, Islam. You can take all the Old Testament away from Christianity and Islam and you will have a purely Zoroastrian based, Indo-European religion. You also have to bear in mind that most, not all, of the Psalms of David are actually post- Cyrus, pre-Christian writings, and that David, the David of the Psalms (as opposed to the David of the Old Testament) is very much an Orphic figure.
The truth be told, Filaret is an old,old man that really has little influence in the new OCU, blathering away his idiosyncrasies that nobody except Shamir pays heed to. The underlying story here is that Russia is losing its grip on Ukraine day by day. First it lost direct political control over Ukraine when its boy in Ukraine, Yanukovych, wielded a campaign for over a year to align Ukraine with the EU instead of with Russia. Next, it recently lost control of the church structure to the OCU, that is getting stronger day by day and increasing in membership. There’s not much left except to keep up its war efforts against Ukraine in Donbas. 🙁
Limex stultorum , Ukraina est , Mr. Fack
You sure about that?
I guess Saker’s idiocy isn’t enough for Unz. So we add Shamir who posts the same sort of stupidity and ignorance of Shamir’s uninformed idiot fellow traveler.
Ukraine will not go under the thumb of Russia again. Ukraine has had national aspirations for centuries, and they will not be supressed again without extreme bloodshed. It was those “Nazis” that stood off the Russians in the Donbas until the Army could recover from the neglect it had suffered since ’91. If you really think they’ve gone away, then you should continue to smoke crack as reality is simply too much for you.
Many wish to attempt to portray Putin as a Christian. Alas, the man is a liar, and liars are not Christians. Period. His word is no good, and he is denigrating his own country for his imperial ambitions. Russia is headed to destruction because of Putin’s idiocy and the Russian people are learning just what a bozo they have as President.
Ukraine has problems, but Russia puts them in the shade. The Pro-Russian party better keep looking over heir shoulder because the Ukrainian people will not tolerate being betrayed to Russia. Ask Yanukovich what can happen.
Swedish Neurotica
Why is Zoroastrianism good in your mind? Purely because it’s somewhat Aryan? Wake up, Cyrus was a race traitor, the Achaemenid Empire was a multicultural hellhole.
Why should we care whether (((David))) was an Orphic figure?
“the unfallen state, before Ahriman attacked the perfect creation of Ahura Mazda and polluted it, bringing death and disease”
A religion that considers death and disease something bad can go away. We have way too much health and life. That will soon turn into pure dying, but probably without rebirth.
“You can take all the Old Testament away from Christianity and Islam and you will have a purely Zoroastrian based, Indo-European religion.”
Now this makes no sense. The Jewish Old Testament is actually the best part of the Hebrew Bible. The part where the big J-w tells small J-ws to kill all infidels, including their women and cattle.
The Zoroastrian part is insane anti-Natural blabbering. The New Testament is even more suicidal and hateful of all order and beauty.
Most likely, you just want to save this disgusting Levantine cult of non-existence because its roots are too deep in the Aryan soul, and you are defeatist. I say, if that is so, then all hope is lost. Therefore, I posit it is purely a cowardly attitude, and in fact we can break out of this Jewish prison.
Yeah, I understand you have an emotional need to doubt that fact because your fragile ego cannot deal with my argument.
Imagine my shock, [email protected]
Nice try, but the Torah that precedes the Gospels along with the Phariseeic epistles of Saul is hard to ignore.
Christianity is a continuation of Judaism.
I’m an Indo-European.
Judaism is beneath my dignity.
Aum.
There are a few grammatical and punctuational mistakes in the article.
1. He believed he will be the factual head of the church > would be
2. Phanar deceived the Ukrainian church, promising it will be recognised > would be
3. the whole idea of breaking Ukrainian church away from the Moscow Church seem to have collapsed > seems
4. is not only, nor mainly intrigue > is not only, nor mainly, intrigue
Pretty good article…
Always fascinating to hear from ‘believers’ about the earth-shaking goings on in the ‘spiritual world’…LOL
If you’re interested in an explanation of sacrifice or atonement, there is a book by Patrick Henry Reardon called Atonement – vol. 1 is out. There is also a series of blog posts by Fr. Stephen De Young.
Christian Science states that chastity/celibacy is the cement, the foundation of civilization; we should not be afraid or resentful of chastity as we progress to the Logos.
It’s ok, I already know how Christians justify human sacrifice. Jesus is essentially Kol Nidre for the goyim.
It’s no shock to me than non-Aryans practice and revere human sacrifice. But it’s pathetic and uniquely despicable to find Aryans subscribing to such a primitive concept.
Karma is a far superior explanation of sin and redemption. It actually means something when you are punished for your wrongdoing, instead of the get-out-of-jail free card that is Jesus. That makes a complete mockery of morality.
You must be about 25
So a 25 yo is getting the better of you, gramps?
And that’s your argument?
Ian Buckley wrote:
Quite an interesting piece, especially if you like a bit of theology. But I think you exaggerate the difference between Putin and Stalin regarding religion. By 1944, Stalin had a reasonable relationship with Orthodoxy, and some think that he may have returned secretly to the practise of Orthodoxy – just as in the days when he was trainee priest Dzhugashvili.
The Pope witticism is not necessarily all that anti-religious. Are you aware of the interesting and amusing fact that Gregorio Pietro Agagianian – like Stalin an old boy of the Tbilisi seminary – almost became Pope at the 1958 conclave?
Lol! You pathetic pagan fool!
The core foundational creed of Christianity is based entirely on lies. The fact that you rabid spiritual losers need to perform all kinds of mental contortions to try and “reason” with the inexplicable pagan idea of the Trinity (the oxymoronic Monotheistic Trinitarianism), is ample proof of your faith’s mendacious theology.
To believe in Christianity is to believe in lies. To promote Christianity, is through lying. Your entire spiritual existence is based on lies. You are a liar, so you must be a good Christian.
Only pagan godless phuck-ups from the east, and their equally braindead followers elsewhere, believe in such nonsense.
History is replete with examples where righteous people have been afflicted with untold suffering, and utterly evil degenerates have lived quite comfortable and enjoyable lives, until the very end. Where is this “karma” of yours?
The Almighty One wills whatever He wills for everyone. It could be good or bad. But, the Almighty One’s judgment on The Day will be perfect, and everyone will taste the recompense for the kind of lives they lived on earth. Only one life, and not the millions which you karmic pagan idiots subscribe to.
You pagan degenerates can shove your “karma” shit back up your holes.
Karma this, karma that… simply nonsensical farts from extremist (see below) pagan losers.
Since you mention the vedas, it shouldn’t be much of a stretch to say that you believe in the other hindoo pagan nonsense too… yeah?
So, do you have coherent explanations for the following abominations;
1. Rapist deities, such as Vishnu raping some woman, because he was impotent (yes, impotent) in vanquishing some villain, who apparently got his strength from said woman’s (his wife) chastity. So, he conspires to rape woman, then successfully vanquishes the villain. Oh, the sacrifice of the “great” deity!!
2. Queer/Androgynous deities. Vishnu is supposed to be an androgynous deity. He has a queer relationship with Shiva, and they have a child together.
3. Worship of the Shiva’s Phallus(lingam) & consort’s Vagina(yoni). Retch!!
4. The devil Kali.
5. The “goddess” of menses!!
6. … I am not sure this entry field will be able to accept all the other thousands of abominations.
Seriously, I can’t believe humans can actually make such crap up. I also can’t believe I am no naive.
You have been standing on your head too long.
Ignore it.
Christians woukd burn you at the stake for saying that 500 years ago.
I see you do not understand karma.
If you suffer in this life, it’s a sign God is cleansing you and preparing you for a better life after. If you prosper in wickedness and seemingly never get punished, be afraid, you have a karmic tab to pay off in the next few lives.
It’s just cause and effect, nothing complicated. And in that regard God’s justice is perfect. No one gets blessed for lying to their blind dying father or for pimping their wife to Pharaoh.
I’m not a Hindu, that’s a chaotic religion for Dravidians.
So, like 80% of American Jews you believe in Gilgul. We would love to hear about your past lives.
No, I am not a jew.
It’s funny how when an American loses an argument they accuse their opponent of being something. As if an ad hominem salvages a failed argument.
No wonder the rest of the world consistently stereotypes Americans as stupid.
check to see if you have a foreskin
I agree with you on the corrupt idiocy of the celibacy rule, though I thought the reason for it was to give the priest access to the woman and children when the man is away. You could be right, though.
As a WASP I might disagree with you on most other things. But worst of all, the worst greedy exclusivist dishonesty of all, is one denomination calling itself the Catholic [i.e. Universal] Church. Exclusively universal. Protestants recite the Apostles’ Creed including the words “I believe in the holy catholic church” but those words don’t mean the Papal hierarchy. Since the Great Schism of 1054 no Christian denomination has been more than part of the Catholic Church. That one has a blatantly dishonest brand name, insists on being the boss, claims that it, exclusively, is the Church, claims infallibility on the point and sticks to it forever, only discredits that denomination, that sect. The Church is otherwise defined by Protestant declarations of faith, and their definitions are genuinely catholic, not exclusive.
And the celibacy rule, which is blatant defiance of the Bible, is simply monstrous. See 1 Tim. 3:1-7 were Paul instructs Timothy on appointing bishops, on the necessary qualifications of a man to be a bishop, including, at 3:12, “…, the husband of one wife, …”.
No, I’m not American or jewish.
Check to see if your argument works.
> protip: it doesn’t.
That should be the best treatment for the ‘Indo-Europeans’ on ‘speed ‘n’ weed’, the ‘hippies’. Their minds are clouded. They have a high opinion of themselves and think that their babbling has a high significance, but that’s a sign of their condition.
It all started from the Negro ‘jive’ and ‘hip’, from the Beat Generation’s ‘counter-culture’ crap and ‘San Francisco Rennaisance’ that infected the American minds and unfortunately spread over the rest of the world. Allen Ginsberg, BTW, was not an ‘Indo-European’, no matter his pseudo-‘Buddhism’ and ‘Krishaism’, which came second, anyway, after his acknowledged insanity, inherited from his Communist mother Naomi. He was a ‘gay’ anyway. He was a pot smoker, of course, while an ‘anti-tobacco’ propagandist, and LSD aficionado. You’d rather want to ‘howl’.
I’d be more reserved about Zoroastrianism, but that’s another question.
Like your exemplary “treatment” of my argument?
Where even is your argument?
All I can see are unwarranted assumptions and dishonest associations. As if that amounts to anything lol.
You should be a NYT journalist, genius.
Celibacy can be an extremely powerful spiritual tool and weapon, if done properly. The smartest men who ever lived were celibates. But of course you can trust a Christian to screw celibacy up. Hence, Catholic priestohphiles spend their spare time molesting alter boys instead of discovering electricity. Christianity produces a lot of disgusting anti-nature phenomena.
The key to celibacy is meditation. But one consistent theme I notice with Christianity is that it always manages to oppose the things which advance one spiritually. So in Christianity meditation is evil, art is idolatry, preserving your nation is “worshipping at the alter of your blood”, good deeds are futile coz jesus, sex is dirty, god’s son is a jew, indigenous European religions are pagan satanism, and anything outside your material perceptions (such as OBEs) are satanic.
Christianity is the perfect religion to domesticate the goyim herds. It really lobotomizes your soul.
Sorry Mr. Shamir this is neither correct nor fair:
The Constantinople Patriarch speaks Greek (and American and Turkish) but he is NOT Greek, nor does he represent Greeks. The Greek patriarchy / autocephalous church gave Bartholomeo the 100% thumbs down on this matter. He stood alone with his CIA handlers.
When the first assumption is completely wrong (your first sentance) the rest is immaterial.
(((Poroshenko))) too. And (((Yats))).
That’s a lot of shrieking and name calling.
What are you Mr./Mrs. Anonymous? What tribe do you belong to?