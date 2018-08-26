Trump and Corbyn

As a new military confrontation over Syria is impending, thought out by Israel, prepared by the British and executed by the US, the West’s future depends greatly upon two mavericks, the US President Donald Trump and the UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn. These two men are as different as you can make. One is for capitalism, another one is a socialist, but both are considered soft on Russia, at least they do not foam at the mouth hearing Putin’s name. Both are enemies of Wall Street and the City, both stand against the Deep State, against NATO, both are enemies of globalism and of world government. One is a friend of Israel, another is a friend of Palestine, but both are charged with racism and anti-Semitism.
It is a quaint peculiarity of our time, that anti-Semitism is considered the great and unforgivable sin, trading places with Christ Denial. Negative attitude to Christ-denying Jews had been de rigueur at its time, and the Church, or its Tribunal, the Inquisition, had tried the charged. Nowadays, the heavily Jewish MSM is the accuser, the judge and jury, considering anti-Jewish attitude as a worst sort of racism. The two leaders aren’t guilty as charged, but the MSM court dispenses no acquittals.
Racism is indeed an ugly trend (though greed is worse), and hatred of Jews qua Jews is not nice, either. (You wouldn’t expect a different answer from the son of Jewish parents, would you?) Jews are entertaining, clever, cunning, sentimental and adventurous folk, able to do things. They can be good, that’s why the Church wants to bring them to Christ. If they were inherently bad, why bother with their souls? Are Jews greedy? Everyone would sell his grandma for a fistful of dollars, but only a Jew would actually deliver, say Jews. Jews tend to preach and claim high moral ground, but that is a tradition of the Nation of Priests. However, universalism and non-racism is not their strong point, and it is amazing that they appointed themselves the judges on racism.
Nazis were against Jews, ergo, Jews are the pukka anti-Nazis, this is the logic behind the appointment. It is easier to deal with ethnic or racial categories than with ideas. However, an easier way can lead to wrong results, as we shall prove by turning… no, not to bad Netanyahu or Sharon, but to the best of Jews.
Would you call “a leftist and a liberal” a man who wants to create a reservation for Blacks, a separate state for Blacks, to give them the voting rights in this separate state? A man whose motto was “you are there; we are here”? Hardly. Depending on his colour, you’d probably describe him a white racist, or a member of the Nation of Islam. But for Jews, there are different standards.
The recently demised Israeli peace activist Uri Avnery had been eulogised royally. Many Israelis came to part with him before his body was cremated and the ashes spread on Tel Aviv seashore. Mass media from all over the world, statesmen, politicians, activists dedicated many words to his memory. A brave man, a noble spirit, a fighter for peace, all that was said, and all that was true. But this the most progressive, the most left-liberal man in the whole of Israel was the godfather of the Separation Wall; he coined the slogan “you are there; we are here”. He did not want to live with Arabs in one state. He pushed for creation of ghetto for non-Jews.
He was fine to visit Arabs, to play chess with Arafat as he did during the siege; to defend them if they were mistreated by Jewish lowlifes. But to live with them as equal? No, no way. Avnery’s attitude was that of an old-time Boer Nationalist, a Bantustan creator. He would find himself at home with founders of Rhodesia.
There was a practical and pragmatic reason: Avnery and his ilk had robbed Palestinians of their lands and their livelihood in 1948, expelled them from their homes, corralled them into reservations, and split the booty. They became rich. They did not want to allow refugees back and give up the stolen loot, oh no.
Avnery believed peace was possible, for the Arabs should be grateful if they were left in peace in their Bantustans. He was for peace with Hamas, for he was sure they also will gratefully accept keeping what’s they’ve got.
This is Israeli Left: people who had got enough of Arab goods, and do not need more.
Avnery’s adversaries weren’t Arabs; they were Jews who arrived in Palestine at a latter stage. They didn’t share in the Big Robbery of 1948; they wanted to get something for themselves.
This is the Israeli Right: people who want to squeeze more out of Palestinians, even if it means armed conflict will go on.
The common ground of Israeli Left and Israeli Right is their unwillingness to give Palestinians freedom and restore the stolen goods. The difference is that the Left, wealthy Jews, wanted to leave Palestinians in peace in their Bantustans. The Right, poorer Jews, want to keep squeezing Palestinians.
The late Mr Avnery greatly disliked the poorer Jews that migrated to Palestine after 1948. He denied they were mistreated by his pals. The talk about Oriental (or Sephardi) Jews being exploited and abused upon arrival annoyed him immensely.
He was, however, a very nice man. Regretfully I must admit that wealthy men looking for peace (even while keeping their booty) are more pleasant than poor guys keen on robbing somebody else.
Uri Avnery was one of the best of his kind. But he was not a liberal, nor a non-racist, neither a leftist by a long shot. As Ron Unz made a point in his widely read piece on Jews and Nazis, he was a living example of a Jew informed by Nazi Germany. He was brought up there; and upon arrival to Palestine, he joined a fascist terrorist group that courted Nazi Germany. He wrote in fascist newspapers, he actively participated in ethnic cleansing, and he freely admitted that.
His attitude to Arabs was similar of Adolf Eichmann to Jews in 1930s, mutatis mutandis. As Unz correctly stated, Eichmann was a big fan of Jews and a top liaison with Zionists at that time. He wanted Jews to prosper, just not in Germany. Avnery wanted Arabs to prosper, but on the other side of the border.
If he was the best, you can imagine the average of Israeli Left (Israeli Right is even worse). The previous leader of Israeli Labour, Mr Isaac Hertzog, became the head of the Jewish Agency and declared that his main task is to fight “the plague of mixed marriages”, that is marriages between Jews and non-Jews. The present leader of Israeli Labour, Avi Gabbay, told a meeting of party activists that “the Arabs have to be afraid of us”. He added: “They fire one missile – you fire 20. That’s all they understand in the Middle East”. He also vowed to never enter into a coalition with the non-Jewish party (the Joint List, a Knesset group representing Palestinian citizens).
Such views are totally unacceptable for any mainstream party in the US or the UK. Probably they are too radical for KKK, too.
Now sit tight and prepare yourself for a shock. This Israeli Labour Party, which would be considered a Nazi party elsewhere, decided to cut ties with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party for British Labour is “anti-Semitic”, they said. It is a shame that Corbyn hasn’t been the one to take this step first. If you maintain ties with any Israeli party, you should have no problem to fraternise with Hollywood Nazis, let alone the Ku Klux Klan. And Jeremy Corbyn quite correctly compared Zionists with Nazis. Now he is being skinned alive by British Jews.
They ran the same front page in their three newspapers saying that Corbyn is an existential threat to British Jews, because he does not agree with their definition of anti-Semitism. He is not anti-Jewish, but he doesn’t worship the Jew. And he is not a Jew. A young British Jewish Labour voter regretted that Ed Miliband, the Jewish former Labour leader, is not in power, for “there wouldn’t be Brexit, there wouldn’t be Jeremy Corbyn, and we’d just have a lovely Jewish prime minister.” Isn’t it a racist sentiment? But Jews are pukka anti-racists…
Corbyn had been trying his best to accommodate the Jews. He expelled his staunch supporters whenever the Jews demand their heads. He is going to a compromise after a compromise, he denounced the Jews who stayed with him despite community pressure. All in vain, because the Jews care little about definitions, but they are worried about Corbyn’s hostility to banksters, by his excessive (in their eyes) sympathy to British workers and by his unwillingness to fight wars for Israel. They can’t say that openly, that is why they keep pushing anti-Semitism button hoping to unseat Corbyn and return Blair-2.
My respected friend Jonathan Cook, the great British journalist based in Nazareth, summed it up well:
“Besieged for four years, Corbyn has been abandoned. Few respected politicians want to risk being cast out into the wilderness, like Ken Livingstone, as an anti-Semite. Corbyn himself has conceded too much ground on anti-semitism. He has tried to placate rather than defy the smearers.”
Cook points out that by conceding ground, Corbyn betrayed Palestinians and betrayed anti-Zionist Jews who were expelled by droves from Labour. Even Tony Greenstein, a Jewish nationalist though anti-Zionist, had been expelled; the same Tony Greenstein who attacked me and Gilad Atzmon for our anti-Semitism (I responded to him here). He was also sent home packing. The late Hajo Meyer, a Holocaust survivor and defender of Palestinian rights, a personal friend of Corbyn, had been denounced. Palestinians were betrayed, and we should care about them more than about Jewish fine feelings.
But why should we give a damn about Corbyn and/or Palestinians if we aren’t British voters? I’ll tell you.
In the British establishment, pro-Jewish forces decided to side with the Washington War Party to push us close to war. The recent visit of the British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (the man on the shortlist of Israel’s agents within the British establishment) to Washington where Hunt delivered a speech calling for full-out war on Russia, “has been read as an intervention on the side of the anti-Russian faction in the split and divided US administration”, said the Guardian.
The speech is just an opening, missiles will follow soon. Today, I was informed by my contacts, the Russians have delivered a demarche to the State Department, warning the Americans to desist from their plans to attack Syria. Russian intelligence learned that eight tanks containing chlorine have been delivered to Halluz village of Idlib province where the group of specially trained militants has already been deployed in order to simulate the rescue of the victims of chemical attack. The militants were trained by the British private military company Olive (which had merged with the American Constellis Group.
The operation, the Russians say, had been planned by the British intelligence services to justify an impending airstrike directed against Syrian military and civil infrastructure. For this strike, USS The Sullivans guided missile destroyer with 56 cruise missiles onboard arrived to the Persian Gulf, and the US Air Force bomber B-1B with 24 cruise Air-to-Surface Missiles had been flown to the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar.
The idea is Israeli, the operational plans are British, weapons and vessels are American, and a possibility for confrontation grows stronger each day. The success of Corbyn would put a stop to these plans of war. But will he have a chance?
Ron Unz wrote that the British establishment together with Organised Jewry were able to push unwilling America into the world wars twice, and perhaps they will be able to repeat this feat a third time. It seems that the Question of Palestine, one of the reasons for America’s entry into the world wars, is likely to unleash another war.
Who is the master and who is the slave of the two, Organised Jewry or English establishment? This is the-chicken-and-the-egg dilemma, and there are conflicting answers.
* IndianaUniversity’s Professor of Geography, Mohameden Ould-Mey provided strong arguments that English were the Master. I presented his case here.
* The opposing view is that of the late Times correspondent Douglas Reed, presented in his Controversy of Zion, a cryptic book. Proponents of both views had been banned beyond marginalizing. You are just aren’t allowed to ponder it.
I do not intend to rule who is right; however, the moot area where the twain intersect is definitely a trouble spot. Conservative Friends of Israel and Labour Friends of Israel are the groups within this intersection. Their desire for war against Russia sends us a powerful signal of danger.
On the opposing side, there are two intersecting groups: (1) friends of Palestine, and (2) opponents of Jews.
The racial and tribal anti-Semites are of little value, for they are not particularly bright and are easily misled and manipulated. They do not like Jewish noses, but who cares?
But people rejecting globalism, rule of the banks, neoliberalism, impoverishment of native workers, uprooting, Christ-denial, mass migration and population replacement, the “invite and invade” mode – are the core of the resistance. They are called “anti-Semites”, even if they never mention Jews, even if they are Jewish.
Some people who strongly reject this paradigm prefer to dismiss a thought of Palestine. Bannon and his ilk, the British Nationalists never fail to express their admiration of Israel. It shows they are immoral and dishonest. As long as you choose between Banksters’ rule and Zionists’ yoke, you will get both.
Palestine is the heart of the matter. Palestine is why the Jews want the attack on Syria.
Palestine is the tool allowing us to unmask the racist nature of our adversary and defeat him. This is the way to compassion and the way to Christ. If the only escape from anti-Semitism label leads through betrayal of Christ and Palestine, I’d rather bear this label with pride.
Trump and Corbyn are coming to the point from different sides. They are fighting a strong and well-entrenched adversary. Both are tired, both are full of imperfections, but they offer us a chance to save our beautiful world from destruction. It would be silly if they fail for antisemitism scare.
P.S. The first ever trial of a Holocaust Denier in Russia is taking place now in Perm, the Doctor Zhivago city. Roman Yushkov, a Perm University Professor, had been sacked; his social accounts erased, his YouTube presentations removed; there is practically no publicity at all. He reposted an article expressing doubt of the amount of Jewish dead, and a local resident of Habad Chassid House reported him to authorities. There is no law forbidding H denial in Russia, but there is a law forbidding to cause interethnic wrangle. The verdict is expected on September 4. You can write to Prof Yushkov <[email protected]>
But imperialists act that way everywhere.
Anglos did in America and Australia.
It has nothing to do with ideology. It’s about invasion, old as humanity and organism itself.
Not really. Interracism is the New Racism in the West. It is not about colorblind love but about ACOWW or Afro-Colonization of White Wombs. It is sexual imperialism. It says black men are superior studs and white men are a bunch of cucky dorks. So, white women should put out to black men and have babies with superior black men. White wombs now belong to black men.
Interracism is really a Lebenswomb plan. Just as Nazis sought to invade Russia and colonize Slavic lands into Germanic lands, Interracist Lebenswomb says black men should colonize white wombs and produce black babies. It’s not about equality but racial hierarchy. Black men take white women, and white men turn cucky or tranny. It is Womb Nakba. Just like Zionists conquered and colonized the lands of Palestinians, the interracist project is to allow black men colonize white wombs. George Soros wants 200 million Africans in Europe beating up weaker white boys and colonizing white wombs. Sexual imperialism is real. It’s worse than losing the land. A people can survive as a culture even if they lose their lands if they keep the women. Jews were forced into exile but they had kids Jewish women. But imagine if Africans whupped Jewish guys and colonized Jewish wombs. Jews would have ended up as jigajoos.
As for countering one arab missile with 20 Jewish missiles, isn’t that the US policy around the world? Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, so the US totally crushed Japan. The People of Rag did 9/11, so the US dropped 1000x the bombs in the Middle East. US even cooked up BS about WMD to hit Iraq, a nation that had NOTHING to do with 9/11. And US even took out Gaddaffi even though he made peace with the West and never attacked the US. Now, one can argue that all this happened due to Jewish control of US foreign policy, but disproportionate military response has been a staple of the West, especially the US. After all, despite some Muslim terrorism in the West, look what the West did to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Libya, and etc. Drone strikes and cruise missiles have flattened entire towns and killed 100,000s.
As for his vow never to enter into a coalition with a non-Jewish party, isn’t that the case in the West as well? No US politician will enter into alliance with anyone who is even slightly critical of Israel. Both political parties are utterly slavish to Israel and will not make common cause with anyone hated by AIPAC. How many US politicians have spoken in favor of the Palestinians? Or Syrians?
The horror.
Yet another knock-your-socks-off Shamir article.
I love his concise summary that the AngloZionists are all about other people’s property – the old fashioned stealing. Any ideology on top is the smokescreen, as usual.
Despite the catastrophic nature of Shamir’s prophecies, the most brilliant and the funniest part of this article is the discussion on whether the greedy lunatics should be called AngloZionists or ZioAnglos. That was a simply brilliant funny touch of irony in the sea of pure total Jewish and Anglo madness that our collective humanity’s Titanic is surely sinking down in.
Hello dynosaurus, did you also have some AngloZionists or ZioAnglos?
Yep. There is always a religious rationale for colonialism, a belief in a religious concept that suposedly gives the colonizer a moral edge over those from whom they plan to steal. The same goes for stealing poeple and stealing their labor (cue the Puritans with their "city on a hill" and plantation owners with their "refined" life style and superior airs).
The Jews planned their theft of Palestine for at least a generation before the Holocaust. They actually tied themselves up in knots trying to work out the theories that made them right to steal others' land. Quite a few Jews never went along with the knot tying! Some of the Jews who actually took their religion the most seriously and called out the knot-tying Revisionists. All of that Talmudic learning and debating used to justify unvarnished theft of others' property and lying lying lying about it.
Should I laugh or cry at Trump saving us from another Jew/ Israel inspired war?
NO ONE has ever been more Jew mobbed up than Trump is. In case no one has noticed what Trump is actually doing—–The Jew neocon crew that gave us Iraq is back and going after Iran.
Here is his latest:….I believe this is 6th one I have identified on here as Fifth Column Jews Trump has put in sensitive positions.
Trump names Jewish security expert to senior intelligence post | The …
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-names-jewish-security-expert-to-senior-intellige…
3 days ago – Appointment of Samantha Ravich comes after president taps Trump names Jewish security expert to senior intelligence post ….
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump chose as the deputy chairwoman of the intelligence advisory board a Jewish national security expert who is well known in the pro-Israel national security community.
Ravich, a former deputy national security adviser to vice president Dick Cheney, is a senior adviser to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, an influential hawkish pro-Israel think tank. She is also a senior adviser to the Chertoff Group, founded by Michael Chertoff, a homeland security secretary in the George W. Bush administration, and has worked with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. One of her specialties is combating extremists.
https://forward.com/fast-forward/408749/trump-names-jewish-pro-israel-security-expert-to-senior-intelligence-post/
Ravick has also worked with the pro-Israel community helping to raise money for Israel Bonds.
Ravich does not require confirmation.
Also Tuesday, Jeffrey Gunter, a dermatologist from Los Angeles, was nominated as the ambassador to Iceland. Gunter, a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate
ICELAND REALLY NEEDS A JEWISH DERMATOLOGIST AMBASSADOR
http://en.citizendium.org/wiki/Douglas_Feith
Ravich also worked with Douglas Feith, PaulWolfowitz and Richard Perle in drumming up the war on Iraq
They worked on creating “wiring diagrams” showing relationships among terror groups. For example, they concluded
”Iraq trains Palestinian terrorists associated with PFLP, PIJ, Hamas, ANO, PLF, Ansar al-Islam which has direct ties to al-Qaeda[5]”
Samantha Ravich, studied the charts and reported back to Scooter Libby. Wolfowitz personally
https://assets.aspeninstitute.org/content/uploads/files/content/docs/asg/ASGChallengeTextwCOVER.pdf
At Aspen Ravick showed her hand in advancing a anti Russia policy to get Russia to stop supporting Iran, her suggestion is to basically undermine Russia economically and financially in order to make them kow tow to the US.
Wow, quite a revelation Saker putting the pieces of this puzzle together!
And with the legal noose around Trump’s neck, he will be more than willing to play along for just one more breath (which is all they’ll really need him for).
Sorry; miswrote and the system didn't let me correct it.
This is a momentous and very scary article!
Historians know that when ideas are no longer self evident the establishment tries to perpetuate them.
The best example I know is that around 1870 the catholic church stipulated the pope’s infallibility.
This meant that the pope was no longer seen as as infallible.
Corbyn’s statement that Labour is not place for antisemites I see as that antisemitism is real in Labour.
Now what in Labour’s case is antisemitism, Corbyn described some examples.
Do not remember them very well, but it was about Israel’s participation in Sept 11, not improbable, critism on Israel because of the Palestinians, quite real, and, as Corbyn said ‘that even Hitler was misunderstood’.
WWII mainstream history is mainly WWII propaganda, that Hitler never wanted war has been argued, that the Final Solution for jews was deportation to Madagaskar has been well described.
Mein Kampf does not threaten jewry with extermination, but in 1939 in a public speech Hitler threatened jewry with ‘ausrotten’ if they again started a world war.
‘Ausrotten’ is not incompatible with the Madagaskar Plan.
A J P Taylor, ‘The Origins of the Second World War’, 1961, 1967, Londen
Hans Jansen, ‘Der Madagaskar Plan, Die beabsichtigte Deportation der europäischen Juden nach Madagaskar’, München 1997
Very sad—Corbyn caving in and sacking anti-Zionists including anti-Zionist Jews from his party. Horrible if he’s betrayed the Palestinians. Maybe not aggressive enough. Is he a leader?
Anyway, British voters, please show your support for him.
Who are these British Nationalists of whom you write?
I do not think the BNP or NF had Friends of Israel sections.
controlled opposition is a old trick..
I just sent an email of support to Yushkov’s address. I think the 6 million estimate is broadly accurate (to the nearest order of magnitude, anyway) and I also think obsessing about the Holocaust as some in the altsphere do is counterproductive anyway (do you really expect ZOG to go away if/when you finally and conclusively “prove” that the Nazis “only” killed a few hundred thousand Jews?). Nonetheless, people like Yushkov should not be fired, let alone prosecuted, for their opinions.
Incidentally, I would also note that Roman Yushkov is – predictably enough – getting prosecuted under Article 282. This is a hate speech law which has already broken hundreds of lives, and which Israel is on record for supporting against people he dislikes, such as anti-Soviet Russian nationalists. Now that this law has been weaponized against people he considers to be the good guys, I hope he reflects on his positions.
The holocaust survivors deserve an own country, and, any criticism of jews, an employee of the Anti Defamation League, explained, can lead to a new holocaust, thus must be punished.
At the end of the day, all "hate speech" law is just a fig leaf covering censorship. Those speaking the hate of the Rulers, whether it be supporting bombardment of Palestinians or war against Syria or Iran, though guilty of the most vile and dangerous type of hate speech (i.e., the incitement to massive violence), are applauded, and those questioning events that happened 80 years ago out of a genuine belief that the innocent have been proclaimed guilty, are deemed "haters" and must go to jail.
No, hate crime laws are only one thing: Oppression by the Powerful.
See also: "To determine who rules over you, simply determine whom you many not criticize."
I challenge him to produce it if he thinks he has it, it right here. Let's go, let's get to it.
Karlin is notorious for banning 'holocaust' Revisionist comments concerning any of his own articles, even though the 'holocaust' topic is frequently raised by himself in his own articles.
Anatoly Karlin, we call you out. What are you afraid of?
Confession & Testimonies on Auschwitz, 40 'Gas Chamber Witnesses'Scrutinized
http://holocausthandbooks.com/img/36.jpg
available in German, https://shop.codoh.com/book/480/494
English edition soon
The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
See the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
"I also think obsessing about the Holocaust as some in the altsphere do is counterproductive anyway (do you really expect ZOG to go away if/when you finally and conclusively “prove” that the Nazis “only” killed a few hundred thousand Jews?). Nonetheless, people like Yushkov should not be fired, let alone prosecuted, for their opinions."
- "Obsessing"? Note that Karlin dodges the fact that it is Jews who obsess over their fake 'holocaust', which BTW, they have been pushing sine at least 1823.
- It's the fake '6,000,000' which allows Jews / Zionists to get away with mass murders and the free ride they get from US & other countries taxpayers. It is they who engage in truly hateful & impossble claims made about Germans, Christians, and by extension 'all those who stood silent & let it happen'.
- Would "ZOG go away"? No one said they would, Karlin's juvenile strawman is noted.
However, "ZOG" would be forever weakened and held to account for their massive fraud.
- Does it matter if it was 6,000,00, or "few hundred thousand Jews"?
Damn right it does. It is the 'uniqueness' of the fake '6M' which allows Jews to claim they are the leaders in victim status. If it didn't matter then why are people arrested, fined, persecuted for stating otherwise.
The difference between 6M & "a few hundred thousand Jews" is that one is falsely alleged to be immense mass murder, the other are war time disease victims and deprivations made many times worse by the actions of the Allies.
- Note that Anatoly Karlin ignores the equally false claim of '5,000,000 others'.
- Note that Anatoly Karlin cannot show the alleged immense human remains said to buried in allegedly known locations.
- Note the Karlin cannot tell us how the impossible 'gas chambers' supposedly worked.
www.codoh.com
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Fighting Israel's Wars
How the United States military has become Zionized
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898
Wow, just wow! Even for a peripheral onlooker with the same empathy for Palestinian suffering as for Black South Africans at the height of apartheid, the overwhelming, well orchestrated Jewish-Zionist influences on a global scale appear so real as to defy belief. And this, I as an outsider, am learning of this scary reality from insiders with uncommon courage. Yet, in and of itself, that very realization constitutes anti-Semitism in the eyes of the self-appointed guardians of Semitism. Yet again, the careers of a growing number of those adjudged to be anti-Semitic are destined for oblivion — at the very least. Worse still, to place all of humanity at risk of near extinction in defense of an ideology of supremacy and rank racism masquerading as victimhood is beyond insane. Again, wow, just wow!
Thanks very much.
Although I don’t agree with most of the author’s ideas, there is one issue that could be commented upon:
What if they’re like gays, changing “top” & “bottom” positions over time?
Top and bottom, Murdoch was interrogated by British politicians, who was at top, and who at bottom?
Murdoch, during Trump's election campaign, turned up in Scotland when Trump went there to play golf, and jumped into Trump's golf cart for all the journalists there to see.
• Organized Jewry to English Establishment: Nationalism for me, universalism for thee.
Thus they agree, totalee.
Excellent as always, sad that most people never get the opportunity to read this.
Bardon Kaldian wrote, “What if they’re like gays, changing “top” & “bottom” positions over time?”
LOL, love it! Gays chicken and eggs.
Akbar Ali
True, universalism is not the Jews’ strong point, but it was Jesus’ central theme, and probably why the non-universalist Jews had him killed.
John 3:16-17 “For Theos so loved the universe…to save the universe through him.”
All nationalists need to keep crosses handy to deal effectively with universalists. The Jews did well to cleanse universalism from their midst.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/%CE%BA%CF%8C%CF%83%CE%BC%CE%BF%CF%82
from this webstite:
κόσμος • (kósmos) m (genitive κόσμου); second declension (Epic, Attic, Ionic, Doric, Koine)
1 order
2 lawful order, government
3 mode, fashion
4 ornament, decoration
5 honour, credit
6 ruler
7 world, universe, the earth
8 mankind
From Liddell and Scott we may learn that kosmos in Greek is the opposite of chaos. Kosmos is: beautiful order, enjoyable adornment.
Your dichotomy universe vs nationalism is far-sought. It has nothing in common with Greek nor with the Bible.
The six million and gas chamber story is far more important than you think it is, I suppose.
• English Establishment to Organized Jewry: Universalism for me, nationalism for thee.
• Organized Jewry to English Establishment: Nationalism for me, universalism for thee.
Thus they agree, totalee.
It is an interesting question but at the end of the day academic. It is clear that both are the enemy of the people.
Regarding Trump and Corbyn’s political-economic dispositions, Israel Shamir opined: “Both are enemies of Wall Street… Both are enemies of the Deep State, both are enemies of globalism.”
Greetings from Scranton, Pa, Israel!
… PreZident Trump appointed Wall Street (said) ‘extraordinary intelligent” Jew, Steve Munchin as Secretary of Treasury. The Trump Economic team wants China to allow Goldman Sachs Group to do untethered investment in the Chinese “Homeland.” (Major Trump campaign financier S Sheldon Adelson made sure The Donald loved expansionist-Israel & high-roller Wall Street Jews)
… Donald Trump is merely a pretend (wink-wink, grin) Enemy of Wall Street. In fact at this year’s Davos assembly, his business accomplice, Anthony Scaramuccci, gave a telling address & assured anxious skeptics that PreZident Trump is “Globalism’s last hope,” surely not an “enemy” of Globalism!
… Finally, Mr. Shamir, I intuit that by your acknowledging the existence of a (power broker) ZUSA “Deep State,” such discovery leads to noticing the existence of a less important “Shallow State.” I think that is what “is”!
… Despite my bitches here, Mr. Shamir, thanks very much for all your valuable work.
It will be interesting to see if any of this turns out to be true. The underlying point, though, is that Putin is irreversibly bogged down in Syria. He can never “win”. He is totally at the mercy of the US. The US can relaunch the war anytime it wants and escalate it to any degree it wants. All Putin can do is sit there and take whatever the US serves up to him.
Great essay.
Organized Jewry is terrifying.
Their successful clampdown on thinking.
I am very upset that Corbyn is caving in to these Jewish bullies.
It is never a good idea to cave in to bullies.
(Unless they have your head under a blade. Anything for one more breath, as noted.)
I thought that that was a well-established concept.
But Corbyn, by continually giving a little finger is in the process of losing the whole hand, and the arm, and soon the head.
Who anointed the Jews as the arbiters of acceptable historic narratives?
The Native Americans were also genocided, but they don’t “own” American history.
There are active, open debates as to the stats concerning all things Native American: How many lived on the pre-Columbian North American continent ? How many died of European diseases before the Europeans got here? How were their societies really structured—etc. etc. etc.
We can still think critically about Native Americans without denying the reality of what colonizers did to them.
Same with blacks.
Not to mention . . . the Palestinians!!
Same with any group and virtually any aspect of history: they are always open to debate, riticism and historical revisionism. There is an ongoing debate among historians regarding the true sources of Nazism and genocidal tendencies in Germans. The Namibians have finally filed a lawsuit in NYC for reparations. A new twist. Fine, new historical twists welcome.
But only not the Jews. They demand to be the gatekeepers of their story, and the rest of the world caves in to this self-serving plus anti-intellectual claptrap.
A total exploitation—cannibalizing—by the living of those who suffered in the past.
The prohibitions they have managed to enshrine in laws both written and unwritten is simply mind-blowing
The Zionists’ drive to criminalize their victims and control what everyone else is allowed to say about Zionists’ crimes is sick sick sick.
.
I do think it is a disgusting religious practice.
It is US policy that criticism of Israel is anti-semitism. This policy has recently (last month) been strengthened. Israel’s parliament passed a controversial law characterizing the country as principally a Jewish state which places into law something already widely accepted.
“Everyone would sell his grandma for a fistful of dollars….”
No most people wouldn’t, and that is why we are not going to get along.
Just come out and say it…..every decent human being owes a tremendous debt to the Germans for thinning out the vile conniving jooie herd. Or would you prefer another couple million of them over here mucking about? And is it not time to replace the silly dishonest euphemism “antisemite” with something more forthright like “jew hater”?
China is the only major non Muslim country in the world they don’t control.
And Jewish publications are full of articles extolling how much Chinese and Jews have in common.
It was Hitler and the holofraud that gave the Jews so much power since 1945.
But I guess you did give something for SPLC & ADL to quote. Which was your intention.www.codoh.com
Hardly, the jihadists are being driven out, and Trump will certainly not put American troops at risk, no matter what Israel wants….A tiny Russian force has turned the tide decisively.
Organized Jewry is terrifying.
Their successful clampdown on thinking.
I am very upset that Corbyn is caving in to these Jewish bullies.
It is never a good idea to cave in to bullies.
(Unless they have your head under a blade. Anything for one more breath, as noted.)
I thought that that was a well-established concept.
But Corbyn, by continually giving a little finger is in the process of losing the whole hand, and the arm, and soon the head.
Who anointed the Jews as the arbiters of acceptable historic narratives?
The Native Americans were also genocided, but they don't "own" American history.
If someone opines that circumcision is a disgusting religious practice, will that person be accused of anti-semitism?
I do think it is a disgusting religious practice.
I do think it is a disgusting religious practice."
Well it all depends, if you suck it to draw the blood, then for sure it is a disgusting religious practice. And, being a Semite you call then please include in the accusation of anti-semitism. Science has proven that blood is dangerous, whether man, woman, and/or animal. Blood has to be handled with care. In Judaism, women blood is bad, but man blood is glory, please refer to Old Testament.
If she is having a monthly, then it is bad. If the birth is male child, then it is one month bad. In case, if it is birth of a female child, then it is two months bad. Everything needs to be burned, including the woman....
The Africans, whether Muslims or not, like to remove the genitalia of a women. By god, she should not be allowed to enjoy sex. What does she thinks herself to be....
But by circumcisions, one means simply removing the foreskins, which doesn't require a knife, only a rubber band and it falls off within 10 minutes, then again science has proven it leads to less diseases, much cleaner and more enjoyable sex.
Akbar Ali
Sucking a penis is as serious as rape. The laws against child molestatiin start with under 18 in some but not all states, under 16 under 14 and then under 12. Under 12 is the most serious. Molesting an 8 day old is the absolute worse type of molesting.
Zionists control every facet of the U.S. gov and Britain and France and most of the governments of Europe and have given America 17 years of unending war as a result and via NATO the countries of Europe were pulled into the slaughter house as well and all of this as a result of the satanic Zionists who are in control.
Russia since throwing off the Zionist Bolshevik communist monster that was fastened on Russia has become a Christian nation and this has driven the Zionist Satanists crazy as they hate Christians with a vengeance and proof of this is what they did to Russia with the Bolshevik revolution killing 60 million Russians from 1917 to 1957. This what the Zionist Satanists do , they wreck countries and destroy civilizations, just look at what they have done to the Mideast using the U.S. and British and NATO militaries as a proxy IDF to carry out Zionist Israels policy of genocide.
As a result of the zionist control of the U.S. gov America has committed war crimes in the mideast for their zionist satanic overlords and here at home America let Israel and the zionist controlled deep state get away with 911 and the slaughter of 3000 Americans and every thinking American knows Israel and the zionist deep state did 911.
Zionists are destroying America right before our eyes.
You’ve got important questions about life.
The Jew Testament is a guidebook full of answers to the important questions about life. It’s available everywhere, including in the top drawer of the nightstand at your hotel and on grandma’s coffee table.
Is there anything else I can help you with?
The Christians are fool for empowering the Shitty Little Insignificant Tribe, since then the world is paying a very heavy price.
Akbar Ali
"Who appointed the Jews . . ."
the British establishment together with Organised Jewry were able to push unwilling America into the world wars twice
In Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil [PDF, p366], Gerard Menuhin quotes from the diaries of James Forrestal, the last US Navy Secretary and first Defense Secretary:
‘Played golf with Joe Kennedy [US Ambassador to Britain]. He says that [Neville] Chamberlain stated that America and world Jewry forced England into World War II.’
Either way, the factor common to both versions is Jewry, which I would suggest answers your ‘Who is the master and who is the slave’ conundrum.
Master?
"Even the dogs feed on the crumbs which fall from their Masters' table." (Matthew 15:21-28; cf. Mark 7:24-30)
Slave?
"Slaves of Jewgod." Romans 6:22
"Slave of Jewchrist." 1 Corinthians 7:22
"Slaves of Jewchrist." Ephesians 6:6
Woof, woof!
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/02/01/article-2549903-1B1C727B00000578-685_634x612.jpg
Skeptikal wrote, “If someone opines that circumcision is a disgusting religious practice, will that person be accused of anti-semitism?
I do think it is a disgusting religious practice.”
"But by circumcisions, one means simply removing the foreskins, which doesn’t require a knife, only a rubber band and it falls off within 10 minutes, then again science has proven it leads to less diseases, much cleaner and more enjoyable sex."
how can your sexlife be "more enjoyable" when you lack your gspot and most of the nerves that gives you pleasure? you literally know nothing about a male genitalia, NOTHING. but you keep on believing that, i understand the need for cognitive dissonans to cope with a destroyed penis and the knowledge that you have destroyed your child if you have one. i would have preferred to live in cd to if i knew i had destroyed my child and that my father did not care enough about me to defend me when i was a baby.. but you just keep on living a lie and repeat the buzzwords you need to cope with the fact that you are a pro mgm, i bet you will try to say fgm is different and you dont support that! the girls at least get to keep their gspot;)
Kinda proves my point . . . all so "scientific" . . .
Yuck! how can you spout such ignorant nonsense
Proving my point yet again.
Anonymous[655] said, “Is there anything else I can help you with?”
The Christians are fool for empowering the Shitty Little Insignificant Tribe, since then the world is paying a very heavy price.
Akbar Ali
Should read, "Shitty Insignificant Little Tribe (SHIT)"
Akbar Ali
I do not think the BNP or NF had Friends of Israel sections.
you do not think they had, but are you sure?
controlled opposition is a old trick..
The Christians are fool for empowering the Shitty Little Insignificant Tribe, since then the world is paying a very heavy price.
Akbar Ali
Sorry Correction : Shitty Little Insignificant Tribe
Should read, “Shitty Insignificant Little Tribe (SHIT)”
Akbar Ali
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
George Santayana
In Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil [PDF, p366], Gerard Menuhin quotes from the diaries of James Forrestal, the last US Navy Secretary and first Defense Secretary:
‘Played golf with Joe Kennedy [US Ambassador to Britain]. He says that [Neville] Chamberlain stated that America and world Jewry forced England into World War II.’
Either way, the factor common to both versions is Jewry, which I would suggest answers your ‘Who is the master and who is the slave’ conundrum.
The Roosevelt administration put pressure on Britain, Poland etc. to not come to terms with Germany over Danzig.
you are wrong.
“But by circumcisions, one means simply removing the foreskins, which doesn’t require a knife, only a rubber band and it falls off within 10 minutes, then again science has proven it leads to less diseases, much cleaner and more enjoyable sex.”
how can your sexlife be “more enjoyable” when you lack your gspot and most of the nerves that gives you pleasure? you literally know nothing about a male genitalia, NOTHING. but you keep on believing that, i understand the need for cognitive dissonans to cope with a destroyed penis and the knowledge that you have destroyed your child if you have one. i would have preferred to live in cd to if i knew i had destroyed my child and that my father did not care enough about me to defend me when i was a baby.. but you just keep on living a lie and repeat the buzzwords you need to cope with the fact that you are a pro mgm, i bet you will try to say fgm is different and you dont support that! the girls at least get to keep their gspot;)
In Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil [PDF, p366], Gerard Menuhin quotes from the diaries of James Forrestal, the last US Navy Secretary and first Defense Secretary:
‘Played golf with Joe Kennedy [US Ambassador to Britain]. He says that [Neville] Chamberlain stated that America and world Jewry forced England into World War II.’
Either way, the factor common to both versions is Jewry, which I would suggest answers your ‘Who is the master and who is the slave’ conundrum.
‘Who is the master and who is the slave’ is no conundrum to the faithful.
Master?
“Even the dogs feed on the crumbs which fall from their Masters’ table.” (Matthew 15:21-28; cf. Mark 7:24-30)
Slave?
“Slaves of Jewgod.” Romans 6:22
“Slave of Jewchrist.” 1 Corinthians 7:22
“Slaves of Jewchrist.” Ephesians 6:6
Woof, woof!
I guess instead of “anointed” I should have said:
“Who appointed the Jews . . .”
Yuck! how can you spout such ignorant nonsense"
Have you heard the word, "sarcasm" in your life?
Akbar Ali
Problem?
You can lead the horse to the water, but you cannot make him to drink.
The solution is simpler than you think.
All you have to look for the signs horse is exhibiting when he is thirsty.
Than you lead him to the water.
Shamir raises the crucial question: Zionazis, master or slave, henchmen or masterminds? Reasonable people can disagree. Shamir ‘squares the circle’ in a different way than I would.
We’ve been here before, when Gilded Age corruption proliferated to the whole Western world. In Germany they had the Gründungsschwindel, popularly blamed on Jew bankers when it was the whole haute bourgeoisie. The Gilded Age was self-limiting because institutionalized corruption incapacitated the state. This was the problem that finally impelled McKinley’s civil service reforms.
Now again, with the donor model, politics is pure malversation, and the state is crippled. Even the Number One US priority, hegemony, which pushes every other state duty aside, is suffering because corruption produces shitty weapons like the F-35, the littoral combat fiasco, and sitting-duck aircraft carriers.
Terminal corruption is the ideal habitat for parasitic castes like Zionazis. They are now exceptionally influential, but they’re paying to play in an increasingly ineffectual state. The state can enrich them, but all the while it’s sinking into irrelevance because anybody can buy and sell this government so it can’t actually do anything except fly around and blow shit up sometimes. It’s bought but it don’t stay bought.
So yes, Zionazis have too much pull. But purging the Zionazi fifth column is not enough. You’ll still have the problem of a criminal enterprise with impunity in municipal law and an international community that’s clamping down.
The American system of government could still work. It’s the people running it who are flawed. If you elect honorable people, the system functions well. If you elect con-artists and shysters, it doesn’t. ......and all we have now is con artist, grifters and traitors.
I want Mueller to dig up every fucking crooked sob in Trump and the republicans and then I want him reappointed to dig out every fucking crooked sob in the Dems.
I want the country to stay in a permanent state of investigation of all politicians.... I dont care how long it takes.
If the public doesn't like it then fuck them....the dumb asses need to learn that electing honking mule cons like Trump isnt going to get them their border wall and no immigration and electing crap like Hillary isn't going to get her black, gay and immigrant base mansions in Beverly Hills and magic carpet rides to whatever they want.
Only those who want to confuse the blame ask who is the master and who is the slave.
Nice try but no cigar Shamir.
Nice try but no cigar Shamir."
Greetings brother renfro,
When the very first time I read Mr. Shamir on Saker's blog, I called him a "gate-keeper". I remember, Saker getting mad at me.
Akbar Ali
Yuck! how can you spout such ignorant nonsense
Proving my point yet again.
Skeptikal wrote, “Color me grossed out.
Yuck! how can you spout such ignorant nonsense”
Have you heard the word, “sarcasm” in your life?
Akbar Ali
Nice try but no cigar Shamir.
renfro wrote, “Only those who want to confuse the blame ask who is the master and who is the slave.
Nice try but no cigar Shamir.”
Greetings brother renfro,
When the very first time I read Mr. Shamir on Saker’s blog, I called him a “gate-keeper”. I remember, Saker getting mad at me.
Akbar Ali
I wonder why Ron Unz emphasizes the role of Zionists/Mossad in 20th century American history.
Should read, "Shitty Insignificant Little Tribe (SHIT)"
Akbar Ali
Don’t be mean. Why not just call it Yahudistan
Justsayin, “so real as to defy belief”. The problem is they do defy belief. I hang out with some pretty smart people who can’t see it. Its like looking at an autostereogram and they can’t see the hidden shapes.
Go easy on the Jews, Mr. Shamir, they didn’t invent the hypocrisy, they are just trying to benefit from it – like everyone else. The fact that they are most fervent defenders of multiculturalism in the West while running some racist policies at home is not contradictory or unique only to them.
The west has been “multicultural” for what – almost 60 years now – since the 60’s? I have yet to read somewhere in the papers about organized groups of western raised, multicultural Iranians, or Indians or Pakistanis of any Africans returning to their homelands after being “enlightened” by the west and demanding that their countries of origins become multicultural too.
Most countries in the world are racist, because they are usually based on only one race running the show. Jews didn’t invent the phoniness of the west and they are obliged to practice it only while residing in the west, back at home their policies reflect the nature of the place that they live in and the necessity to deal with the demographic terrorists.
Yes, the Jews seldom create the rotten environment, but they are the best suited to profit from it. A bit like flies - leave your lunch out in the sun to rot and they will come to make it rot sooner, the best short description of US.
And with the legal noose around Trump's neck, he will be more than willing to play along for just one more breath (which is all they'll really need him for).
err, I mean Israel, of course!!!
Sorry; miswrote and the system didn’t let me correct it.
This is a momentous and very scary article!
This has nothing to do with “silly” — if they do this, it will be done because of raw naked Jew power.
One can correctly conclude that Trump is intuitively – NOT a warmonger. It has been over a year and half – he has had ample opportunities to strike Syria a mortal blow – and so far, only face-saving hand slaps has occurred.
Putin has wisely said – out with Iran and out with the US – of course the only obstacle to this rational idea is fascist Zionist Israel.
Once again – no question – but for Talmudist Israel, we could have peace in the ME.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
p.s. Maybe he is also thinking about being reelected – war could be the last straw for many of his voters.
This Israeli Embassy organised campaign against Corbyn is beginning to backfire. Readers are getting weary of seeing articles in every paper every day about Corbyn’s so called “anti-semitism”. People are starting to wonder how such a small percentage of the UK population (about half of one percent) can have so much clout with the mass media and so much influence in UK politics. Jews protest that it is anti-semitic to claim they have a disproportionate and self-serving influence in society but this campaign is demonstrating the truth of that claim.
Corbyn is bending over backwards to accommodate the Jews on some things, but not about the definition of “anti-Semitism” – this is good.
The Jews are not winning with the Labor voters – they continue to back Corbyn - this is also good.
It is time for the UK people to confront and take on “The City of London” and the banksters. The old world elitist arrangements are no longer working for the modern people of the UK.
Think Peace --- Do No Harm --- Art
The west has been “multicultural” for what – almost 60 years now – since the 60’s? I have yet to read somewhere in the papers about organized groups of western raised, multicultural Iranians, or Indians or Pakistanis of any Africans returning to their homelands after being “enlightened” by the west and demanding that their countries of origins become multicultural too.
Most countries in the world are racist, because they are usually based on only one race running the show. Jews didn’t invent the phoniness of the west and they are obliged to practice it only while residing in the west, back at home their policies reflect the nature of the place that they live in and the necessity to deal with the demographic terrorists.
“Go easy on the Jews.”
No way – “but Mommy – Johnny does it.” There is NEVER a right time to do the wrong thing.
We must put a stop to the endless cycle of death perpetuated by tribalism.
There are no excuses for destructive behavior.
“Like everyone else” is a lie. The vast majority of the world has evolved – they have adopted modern norms – they no longer practice fascist apartheid like Israel does.
Think Peace — Do No HARM — Keep Sacred – Hope, Life, Love, Truth, & Idealism — Art
If the Jews were the greatest victims of WW2 and if you are nice to the greatest victims – that makes you the greatest guys.
Same way with multiculturalism – if you are nice to hordes of 3rd world immigrants – it means you don’t have to be nice to your own people of lower classes – because if you are nice to them, it will have to involve opening your purse little bit wider and sharing with them some amounts of money that will go a long way towards meaningful equalization process instead of the phony equality that multiculturalism brings.
Not to mention the fact that the Evil Empire destroys countries. Whether it's based on tribalism or other forms of global dominion (IMO it's still based on tribalism but not important for the argument) it's as immoral. There's no difference between a "hate crime" and a "regular crime", except in the minds of disingenuous haters who pretend their murders are pure and noble.
As we have seen in the article's post-script, Russia is now persecuting those guilty of free thought. How ironic, that not so long ago, Putin killed 1/3rd of all Chechens to thwart their bid for independence, something Chechens have consistently sought since being conquered by the Russian Empire. Killing in the name of "maintaining Empire" is somehow better? LOL.
I do not think the BNP or NF had Friends of Israel sections.
I’m guessing he means Tommy Robinson.
A UK reader,
Corbyn is bending over backwards to accommodate the Jews on some things, but not about the definition of “anti-Semitism” – this is good.
The Jews are not winning with the Labor voters – they continue to back Corbyn – this is also good.
It is time for the UK people to confront and take on “The City of London” and the banksters. The old world elitist arrangements are no longer working for the modern people of the UK.
Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art
The Zpress in Zbritain thinks they can fool people endlessly. After WW2, the Zpress promoted the idea that the earth revolves around the Big 6 and Israel. Galileo must be turning in his grave. The Big 6 idea as the center of the universe has been pushed since 1823. The uprooting of Jews in the Europe to camps, the massive destruction of Europe and the uprooting of tens of millions of Europeans for border changes was a perfect screen to push the idea of the Big 6 theme. The world is yearning to return to Galileo’s vision of the earth revolving around the sun again. The weary huddled masses of world are tired of revolving endlessly around Israel and the Big 6. Nightmare dream worlds have to end some day on this little planet. A real bright world is yearning to dawn its light on this planet earth again.
Yup. It doesn’t even look like Trumpo’s slavish support for Zionism will save him. He’s gonna get used and discarded, just like the rest. There’s a lesson here for all of you alt-right Zionists …
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2018/8/26/haaretz-warns-american-jews-of-trumps-downfall
As I always say, what’s wrong with anti Semitism?
The best example I know is that around 1870 the catholic church stipulated the pope's infallibility.
This meant that the pope was no longer seen as as infallible.
Corbyn's statement that Labour is not place for antisemites I see as that antisemitism is real in Labour.
Now what in Labour's case is antisemitism, Corbyn described some examples.
Do not remember them very well, but it was about Israel's participation in Sept 11, not improbable, critism on Israel because of the Palestinians, quite real, and, as Corbyn said 'that even Hitler was misunderstood'.
WWII mainstream history is mainly WWII propaganda, that Hitler never wanted war has been argued, that the Final Solution for jews was deportation to Madagaskar has been well described.
Mein Kampf does not threaten jewry with extermination, but in 1939 in a public speech Hitler threatened jewry with 'ausrotten' if they again started a world war.
'Ausrotten' is not incompatible with the Madagaskar Plan.
A J P Taylor, 'The Origins of the Second World War', 1961, 1967, Londen
Hans Jansen, ‘Der Madagaskar Plan, Die beabsichtigte Deportation der europäischen Juden nach Madagaskar’, München 1997
So, my interpretation of Corbyn's speech: jewry is under criticism in Labour.
“Historians know that when ideas are no longer self evident the establishment tries to perpetuate them….”
According to Victor Klemperer, the phrase ‘ultimate victory’ became used by the Nazis, after they failed to take Moscow, and that for him, as a philologist, it was a signal that then it was known that they could not win. In his book about language of the third reich.
The west has been “multicultural” for what – almost 60 years now – since the 60’s? I have yet to read somewhere in the papers about organized groups of western raised, multicultural Iranians, or Indians or Pakistanis of any Africans returning to their homelands after being “enlightened” by the west and demanding that their countries of origins become multicultural too.
Most countries in the world are racist, because they are usually based on only one race running the show. Jews didn’t invent the phoniness of the west and they are obliged to practice it only while residing in the west, back at home their policies reflect the nature of the place that they live in and the necessity to deal with the demographic terrorists.
I agree with everything you wrote except “go-easy” because Shamir does go easy on the Jews.
Yes, the Jews seldom create the rotten environment, but they are the best suited to profit from it. A bit like flies – leave your lunch out in the sun to rot and they will come to make it rot sooner, the best short description of US.
We've been here before, when Gilded Age corruption proliferated to the whole Western world. In Germany they had the Gründungsschwindel, popularly blamed on Jew bankers when it was the whole haute bourgeoisie. The Gilded Age was self-limiting because institutionalized corruption incapacitated the state. This was the problem that finally impelled McKinley's civil service reforms.
Now again, with the donor model, politics is pure malversation, and the state is crippled. Even the Number One US priority, hegemony, which pushes every other state duty aside, is suffering because corruption produces shitty weapons like the F-35, the littoral combat fiasco, and sitting-duck aircraft carriers.
Terminal corruption is the ideal habitat for parasitic castes like Zionazis. They are now exceptionally influential, but they're paying to play in an increasingly ineffectual state. The state can enrich them, but all the while it's sinking into irrelevance because anybody can buy and sell this government so it can't actually do anything except fly around and blow shit up sometimes. It's bought but it don't stay bought.
So yes, Zionazis have too much pull. But purging the Zionazi fifth column is not enough. You'll still have the problem of a criminal enterprise with impunity in municipal law and an international community that's clamping down.
Not only ideal but essential. The Zionist could not survive in an honest government.
The American system of government could still work. It’s the people running it who are flawed. If you elect honorable people, the system functions well. If you elect con-artists and shysters, it doesn’t. ……and all we have now is con artist, grifters and traitors.
I want Mueller to dig up every fucking crooked sob in Trump and the republicans and then I want him reappointed to dig out every fucking crooked sob in the Dems.
I want the country to stay in a permanent state of investigation of all politicians…. I dont care how long it takes.
If the public doesn’t like it then fuck them….the dumb asses need to learn that electing honking mule cons like Trump isnt going to get them their border wall and no immigration and electing crap like Hillary isn’t going to get her black, gay and immigrant base mansions in Beverly Hills and magic carpet rides to whatever they want.
Hey, esteemed artist formerly knowm as Priss.
Cynthia McKinney was an interesting exception, sure, eliminated in the end (after six terms), and clearly as a result of attacks on her, financial and in the media.
Now, who were the attackers?
“Russian intelligence learned that eight tanks containing chlorine have been delivered to Halluz village of Idlib province where the group of specially trained militants has already been deployed in order to simulate the rescue of the victims of chemical attack. The militants were trained by the British private military company Olive (which had merged with the American Constellis Group.“
Keep in mind, the Russians gave us the same warning right before the last false flag attack.
This article needs to be bookmarked so you can link it to your liberal acquaintances once the inevitable happens. Granted, most of them are likely too far gone. But you should still try. Tell them that the existence of the human race itself is at stake.
Mr. Art – Garfunkel – if I may, you have to realize that the Jews are used for propaganda purposes the same way multiculturalism is. They are used by the western elites to prove their humanism.
If the Jews were the greatest victims of WW2 and if you are nice to the greatest victims – that makes you the greatest guys.
Same way with multiculturalism – if you are nice to hordes of 3rd world immigrants – it means you don’t have to be nice to your own people of lower classes – because if you are nice to them, it will have to involve opening your purse little bit wider and sharing with them some amounts of money that will go a long way towards meaningful equalization process instead of the phony equality that multiculturalism brings.
Wrong. In the West, people are ostensibly nice to Jews because they dread mainstream media which are entirely controlled by Zionists.
Yes, the Jews seldom create the rotten environment, but they are the best suited to profit from it. A bit like flies - leave your lunch out in the sun to rot and they will come to make it rot sooner, the best short description of US.
People are angry at the Jews because instead of being passive propaganda tools, they are smart enough to find ways to benefit from the fact that they are used as propaganda tools. It’s a perfect symbiotic relation between the western elites and the Jews – they both benefit from it.
The west has been “multicultural” for what – almost 60 years now – since the 60’s? I have yet to read somewhere in the papers about organized groups of western raised, multicultural Iranians, or Indians or Pakistanis of any Africans returning to their homelands after being “enlightened” by the west and demanding that their countries of origins become multicultural too.
Most countries in the world are racist, because they are usually based on only one race running the show. Jews didn’t invent the phoniness of the west and they are obliged to practice it only while residing in the west, back at home their policies reflect the nature of the place that they live in and the necessity to deal with the demographic terrorists.
oh really?…..tell us another people who do this.
Look, for example, how France and England patched together "countries" out of the Ottoman Empire after WW II. Why did Kurds not get a country? Why are they deliberately mixed in countries with Shia Arabs and Sunni Arabs, etc.? This was all "multiculturalism" for them, but not for us.
Mr. Shamir.
That is a great article. I always knew there was something hypocritical about Avnery (RIP), but you make a great explanation of it in the early paras. Not that he did not have a very long life.
I am hoping that the latter parts of your essay do not work out as you say, one thing to roar an old Sex Pistols lyric ‘didn’t ask for sunshine, but I got world war III’ at karaoke, quite another to get the latter for real.
I pray (sincerely, and as a fellow believer) that you are overly pessimistic and wrong in the parts after you were discussing Avnery.
Israel has been operating as a Ponzi scheme …bankrolled by the US with the help of Fifth Columnist in congress for a long time. The good thing about a US financial collapse is that the parasite would also die.
Here’s an example and as if this wasn’t bad enough as a starter, congress regularly pushs out repayment dates as they did 2 years ago, postponing any Israel payments on its debts to the US for another 8 years. The repayments just keep getting postponed forever.
https://www.csmonitor.com/1984/1023/102323.html
New law promises Israel the aid to repay US loans ‘
October 23, 1984
By David R. Francis Staff writer of The Christian Science Monitor
Boston
Has Congress, in effect, forgiven Israel the $9 billion in debt it owes the United States? There is a debate in Washington as to exactly what Congress intended when, with barely any public discussion, it passed a law stating: ”Congress declares that it is the policy and intention of the United States that the funds provided in annual appropriations for the Economic Support Fund which are allocated to Israel shall not be less than the annual debt repayment (interest and principal) from Israel to the United States government in recognition that such a principle serves United States interests in the region.”
The measure, sponsored originally by Democratic Sens. Alan Cranston of California and Joseph R. Biden of Delaware, was appended to the continuing resolution that provides funds for this budget year. Congress approved this resolution Oct. 9, shortly before it adjourned.
David Sadd, executive director of the National Association of Arab Americans, says the action is ”tantamount to cancellation of Israel’s debts.”
A member of Senator Cranston’s staff, however, held: ”We are not in the business of canceling international loans. It is tremendously misleading to say so.”
The provision says that the US will provide Israel at least enough money to service US loans to Israel. These repayments stretch decades into the future, but they are heaviest in the next few years. This year, for the first time, all US aid to Israel consists of pure grants, rather than loans.
From the standpoint of the backers of the measure, most of whom refused to be quoted by name, the provision is part of the process of helping Israel out of an economic crisis without too great a cut in that country’s standard of living.
On top of a massive balance-of-payments deficit and rampant inflation, Israel faces large service payments on the debts piled up in the 1973 war against Egypt and Syria. A 10-year grace period on the principal of some of these loans is now past.
For a time last week there was a debate among officials as to the nature of the debt provision. The Reagan administration, although not quarreling with the level of aid implied by the measure, would have preferred passage of a ”sense-of-the-Congress resolution” that it could more easily disregard if it wished and did not set a precedent for other nations in debt to the US.
Indeed, a State Department official said the department’s lawyers, after reading the language, interpreted it as ”nonbinding.” (He had earlier said it was ”binding.”)
On Capitol Hill, however, staff members involved with the bill, though admitting to some ambiguity in it, said it was binding.
They say the administration must now submit to Congress each year an appropriation for Israel at least equal to Israel’s debt-servicing charges. That would be at least $1.1 billion in Economic Support Funds (foreign aid) for fiscal 1985, since Israel will owe about that much in that year. This is close to the $1.2 billion granted in the current fiscal year, ending next Sept. 30.
”I feel they (administration officials) are obliged to (obey the bill), and I would like to see them taken to court if they don’t,” a Cranston staff member said.
Another congressional staff member commented on the provision: ”It does not say you (administration officials) cannot pay your own salaries unless you submit a budget with the aid included. But there is a strong moral force behind it.”
In theory, no Congress can oblige a future Congress to any action. But supporters of the measure say its sponsors intended to make it as binding as possible in spirit.
”Congress is obligating itself,” said Stephen Silberfarb, a legislative aide at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. ”It is binding.” That group, which supports Israel, lobbied for the measure.
This provision, supporters say, ensures that Israel will not have to pay more to the US than it receives in foreign aid. (Israel will be getting another $1.4 billion grant in military assistance, however.) ”That would not make sense,” said Mr. Silberfarb.
US aid to Israel has in recent years exceeded debt repayments anyway, supporters add.
Israel’s backers also note that outright cancellation of the nation’s debts would require an appropriation of Congress. Of course, it would be more difficult to get a $9 billion appropriation passed than the $2.6 billion included in the continuing resolution.
On the other side, Mr. Sadd of the National Association of Arab-Americans, commented: ”It is rather remarkable that something so dramatic could happen without public debate and knowledge.”
In a telephone interview, he charged that a ”couple of members of Congress in concert with the Israeli lobby” were able to get this measure passed through a conference on the continuing resolution without most members of Congress or key officials in the administration knowing what was being done.
”This says to Israel, ‘The United States Treasury is at your disposal,’ ” he said.
Mr. Sadd criticized particularly Rep. Clarence D. Long Jr. (D) of Maryland, chairman of the foreign operations subcomittee of the House Appropriations Committee, as ”one of Israel’s most powerful friends.” He said that 30 percent of the members of this subcommittee, which first considers aid to Israel, are Jewish and that the rest come from constituencies where Jewish voters are important.
Further, he charged that Mr. Long gets some 75 percent of his campaign funds from pro-Israel political-action committees or Jewish supporters.
Michael Granoff, Congressman Long’s representative on the subcommittee, responded by saying that it was ”a dangerous thing” to say people support Israel because they are Jewish. He said it smacks of accusing them of ”dual loyalties.”
Problem is, the Jews came out of WW2 and the holofraud more powerful than ever. They run Russia as much as they did under Lenin. They’re totally in control of the USA , Canada and Europe. And they are very powerful in Mexico and Argentina although they’re keeping a low profile in S America.
China is the only major non Muslim country in the world they don’t control.
And Jewish publications are full of articles extolling how much Chinese and Jews have in common.
It was Hitler and the holofraud that gave the Jews so much power since 1945.
What reason is there to put any hope in Trump in this matter? His treasured daughter and son-in-law are Zionist ultras. His closest advisors are rabid, Russia-hating militarists.
Renfro 60, **this** Mueller?
https://digwithin.net/2018/04/08/muellers-history/
I think our best bet for deworming will be when the Russians surgically nuke DC and conduct their war crimes tribunal.
Incidentally, I would also note that Roman Yushkov is - predictably enough - getting prosecuted under Article 282. This is a hate speech law which has already broken hundreds of lives, and which Israel is on record for supporting against people he dislikes, such as anti-Soviet Russian nationalists. Now that this law has been weaponized against people he considers to be the good guys, I hope he reflects on his positions.
The 6 million number is utter baloney, and this is easily proved without any doubt. The initial tally of 6 million – which mirrors ridiculous Jew claims made for over a century – was based on the summation of Jews allegedly killed at various camps. Importantly, it was NOT based on demographic studies (which showed a very modest decline in global Jewish population from 1938-1945), NOR was it based on death records (the only death records ever found, which Stalin had buried and lied substantiated the Holohoax, were released by Gorbachev and showed only some few 12,000s of deaths, mainly from disease). Hence when the 3 million were officially deducted from Auschwitz, there is no possible way it could total 6 million.
Of course we also have the account of the Red Cross, which had constant access to all camps throughout WW II, and whose massive tomb published years after the war made no reference to gas chambers, genocide or other Holomyths, but instead DID make reference to deaths by disease and the usefulness of Zyklon-B in reducing them.
At the end of the day, all “hate speech” law is just a fig leaf covering censorship. Those speaking the hate of the Rulers, whether it be supporting bombardment of Palestinians or war against Syria or Iran, though guilty of the most vile and dangerous type of hate speech (i.e., the incitement to massive violence), are applauded, and those questioning events that happened 80 years ago out of a genuine belief that the innocent have been proclaimed guilty, are deemed “haters” and must go to jail.
No, hate crime laws are only one thing: Oppression by the Powerful.
See also: “To determine who rules over you, simply determine whom you many not criticize.”
You're welcome.
I do think it is a disgusting religious practice.
Yes they will. Read the laws about sexual offenses which range from full penetration rape to a bit of rubbing in a crowded subway.
Sucking a penis is as serious as rape. The laws against child molestatiin start with under 18 in some but not all states, under 16 under 14 and then under 12. Under 12 is the most serious. Molesting an 8 day old is the absolute worse type of molesting.
Russia since throwing off the Zionist Bolshevik communist monster that was fastened on Russia has become a Christian nation and this has driven the Zionist Satanists crazy as they hate Christians with a vengeance and proof of this is what they did to Russia with the Bolshevik revolution killing 60 million Russians from 1917 to 1957. This what the Zionist Satanists do , they wreck countries and destroy civilizations, just look at what they have done to the Mideast using the U.S. and British and NATO militaries as a proxy IDF to carry out Zionist Israels policy of genocide.
As a result of the zionist control of the U.S. gov America has committed war crimes in the mideast for their zionist satanic overlords and here at home America let Israel and the zionist controlled deep state get away with 911 and the slaughter of 3000 Americans and every thinking American knows Israel and the zionist deep state did 911.
Zionists are destroying America right before our eyes.
Russia is still run by Jews. The Church is back but that doesn’t mean Russia is a Christian even if the church gets tax money.
• Organized Jewry to English Establishment: Nationalism for me, universalism for thee.
Thus they agree, totalee.
Yes, it would seem that Organized Jewry has the upper hand. But on the other hand, the House of Windsor controls both the BBC and the Bank of England. Jews have very limited influence on UK media, which is almost completely controlled by Blue Bloods (though not directly by the House of Windsor, as is the BBC).
It is an interesting question but at the end of the day academic. It is clear that both are the enemy of the people.
The royal family has never had anything to do with it
LOL. Fact is the US and many other countries 100% support Israel’s actions, and support it with weapons, ammunition and money, so they are in every respect as guilty as is Israel.
Not to mention the fact that the Evil Empire destroys countries. Whether it’s based on tribalism or other forms of global dominion (IMO it’s still based on tribalism but not important for the argument) it’s as immoral. There’s no difference between a “hate crime” and a “regular crime”, except in the minds of disingenuous haters who pretend their murders are pure and noble.
As we have seen in the article’s post-script, Russia is now persecuting those guilty of free thought. How ironic, that not so long ago, Putin killed 1/3rd of all Chechens to thwart their bid for independence, something Chechens have consistently sought since being conquered by the Russian Empire. Killing in the name of “maintaining Empire” is somehow better? LOL.
My representative in congress is a “good guy” – he votes liberal – people love him – but he votes for Israel and their wars every time. He votes for the Security State every time. He votes for 1,000 billion dollars to be spent on national security. He votes ZERO dollars for peace. He represents government – NOT me. He really is a “bad guy.”
He pretty much has 534 cohorts in congress who do the same – most vote against peace every time.
Yet - 60+% of everyone in the world would vote for peace.
It is time for us to demand peace.
Think Ideal --- Art
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2018/8/26/haaretz-warns-american-jews-of-trumps-downfall
I read the article. Trump supporters will turn anti Semitic because of Cohen and Weissberg. It’s far, far out extreme paranoia.
As I always say, what’s wrong with anti Semitism?
What's wrong with racism? Seriously! I kinda like it. It's useful.
It is an interesting question but at the end of the day academic. It is clear that both are the enemy of the people.
No blue bloods control the UK media. If you are referring to life lords and knights who are granted a title they are not blue bloods. The sovereign controls a lot of land and investments but not the Bank of England. If the nearly retarded sovereigns controlled the Bank of England it would have gone bankrupt 25o years ago.
The royal family has never had anything to do with the BBC. It’s now as Jewish as American TV.
You forgot to mention the secret royal family fortress in Belize.
Now, perhaps you will claim the House of Windsor are Jewish. Then also tell us, which of the following are Jews?
The Sun/The Times/The Sunday Times are all owned by the Murdoch family.
The Guardian and related: owned by Scott Trust Limited, current Chair Scott Alex Graham.
The Daily Mail: Chair and controlling shareholder, Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere.
The Telegraph / Sunday Telegraph: Press Holdings, owned by David and Frederick Barclay, Scots.
Sky Plc): 21st Century Fox, a News Corp. (Murdoch) spin-off. Run by the Murdoch sons.
China is the only major non Muslim country in the world they don’t control.
And Jewish publications are full of articles extolling how much Chinese and Jews have in common.
It was Hitler and the holofraud that gave the Jews so much power since 1945.
What makes you conclude they (Anglo Zionists) don’t control China? Has the British Empire ever lost full control of any of its colonies? Why would the Evil Empire empower China so greatly, as they have particularly since 1972, if they did not control China? (And don’t give some silly story about “profits”, it is utter nonsense as use of China does not in fact increase profits in anything but the very short term, as so eloquently demonstrated by Das Kapital (in general all productivity improvements, including moving to a lower-wage country, are viable only for the early movers, and their advantages disappear the moment competitors make the same move, which explains why rates of return on capital are still comparable to those prevailing in the 1800s, despite the vast improvements in productivity), and even if it were true, you cannot expect “them”, with their centuries-long planning and their incomprehensible wealth, suddenly to succumb to an urge for immediate profits. LOL.
So you still believe in Lyndon LaRouche I see.
Come on now, divide and conquer is as old as Empire.
Look, for example, how France and England patched together “countries” out of the Ottoman Empire after WW II. Why did Kurds not get a country? Why are they deliberately mixed in countries with Shia Arabs and Sunni Arabs, etc.? This was all “multiculturalism” for them, but not for us.
It is an interesting question but at the end of the day academic. It is clear that both are the enemy of the people.
The Bank of England was founded in 1694 after the Jewish Amsterdam bankers succeeded in getting rid of the English king James 2 and installing their puppet Dutch Prince William of Orange on the throne
The royal family has never had anything to do with it
Incidentally, I would also note that Roman Yushkov is - predictably enough - getting prosecuted under Article 282. This is a hate speech law which has already broken hundreds of lives, and which Israel is on record for supporting against people he dislikes, such as anti-Soviet Russian nationalists. Now that this law has been weaponized against people he considers to be the good guys, I hope he reflects on his positions.
Yet Anatoly Karlin has no proof whatsoever for his impossible ’6,000,000′.
I challenge him to produce it if he thinks he has it, it right here. Let’s go, let’s get to it.
Karlin is notorious for banning ‘holocaust’ Revisionist comments concerning any of his own articles, even though the ‘holocaust’ topic is frequently raised by himself in his own articles.
Anatoly Karlin, we call you out. What are you afraid of?
Oh, how little gratitude the great spinner of Holohoax lies gets .... (Note: you will never get Jewish appreciation with anything short of total and absolute surrender, which is akin to suicide.)
Nice try but no cigar Shamir."
Greetings brother renfro,
When the very first time I read Mr. Shamir on Saker's blog, I called him a "gate-keeper". I remember, Saker getting mad at me.
Akbar Ali
You’re totally right about Shamir. And the Saker is a little suspicious too…
I wonder why Ron Unz emphasizes the role of Zionists/Mossad in 20th century American history.
Of course we also have the account of the Red Cross, which had constant access to all camps throughout WW II, and whose massive tomb published years after the war made no reference to gas chambers, genocide or other Holomyths, but instead DID make reference to deaths by disease and the usefulness of Zyklon-B in reducing them.
At the end of the day, all "hate speech" law is just a fig leaf covering censorship. Those speaking the hate of the Rulers, whether it be supporting bombardment of Palestinians or war against Syria or Iran, though guilty of the most vile and dangerous type of hate speech (i.e., the incitement to massive violence), are applauded, and those questioning events that happened 80 years ago out of a genuine belief that the innocent have been proclaimed guilty, are deemed "haters" and must go to jail.
No, hate crime laws are only one thing: Oppression by the Powerful.
See also: "To determine who rules over you, simply determine whom you many not criticize."
Just look for how the man or the woman gets paid by the Jewish system.
As I always say, what’s wrong with anti Semitism?
All the other Semites can’t figure out why people think they’re Jews.
What’s wrong with racism? Seriously! I kinda like it. It’s useful.
The True Cost of Parasite Israel
Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/
Fighting Israel’s Wars
How the United States military has become Zionized
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/
Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments
America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898
Russia is considering moving tactical nuclear weapons into Syria and using them against those who use chemical weapons. Russia should and should. Time to raise the stakes.
The royal family has never had anything to do with it
The sovereign doesn’t not select any trustees or governors and they haven’t for hundreds of years if ever. Dutch William was a total instrument of the bankers and did whatever he was told The sovereigns are told who to appoint. They have less actual power and freedom of speech and action than do the wives of presidents and prime ministers
The royal family of England are actors. Their job is to put on their costumes, hit their marks, wave and speak their lines.
They stayed neutral and lent money to both sides in many early modern European wars. The Dukes of Hesse manufactured military vehicles, equipment, weapons and bred horses mules for sake to both sides and rented soldiers to both sides.
In the American revolution the Dukes of Hesse rented soldiers and their equipment to England. And the Duke of Hesse and his Frankfort bankers lent money to France at 7 percent. France lent that money to the American revolutionaries at 5 percent.
Much of the money stayed in France to pay for the French armaments and military equipment the Americans bought from France. SOP when great countries lend money to developing countries.
Here’s a little something you might be interested in. The father of Queen Victoria was not Prince Edward Duke of Kent son of George 3. Her father was an anonymous German her mother found to fulfill her part of the contract, give birth to an heir.
Anatoly Karlin, despite all this, is described by Jews as "a Russian alt-right, white nationalist, anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist blogger who promotes racialist pseudoscience. … Despite having political views typical of neo-Nazis and white nationalists and even speaking alongside Richard Spencer on a podium — Karlin is a crypto-Nazi …." https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Anatoly_Karlin
Oh, how little gratitude the great spinner of Holohoax lies gets …. (Note: you will never get Jewish appreciation with anything short of total and absolute surrender, which is akin to suicide.)
True about defying belief. Hidden shapes? Not after reading this and other pieces in the UR or following trends in the Western Press. Hidden no more. There may be an unwillingness to see what is now being displayed with such unprecedented candor. Men behind the veneer of power are now too emboldened to worry about hidden messages. That, coupled with an acquiescent public, makes the whole alarming project even bolder. It is all coming out in the open. Coming from one of Trump’s s***hole countries makes me wonder if our subjugation ever really ended in the post-colonial era, with all the newer elaborate Anglo-Zionist manifestations of control in place.
I love his concise summary that the AngloZionists are all about other people’s property - the old fashioned stealing. Any ideology on top is the smokescreen, as usual.
Despite the catastrophic nature of Shamir’s prophecies, the most brilliant and the funniest part of this article is the discussion on whether the greedy lunatics should be called AngloZionists or ZioAnglos. That was a simply brilliant funny touch of irony in the sea of pure total Jewish and Anglo madness that our collective humanity’s Titanic is surely sinking down in.
Hello dynosaurus, did you also have some AngloZionists or ZioAnglos?
“I love his concise summary that the AngloZionists are all about other people’s property – the old fashioned stealing. Any ideology on top is the smokescreen, as usual.”
Yep. There is always a religious rationale for colonialism, a belief in a religious concept that suposedly gives the colonizer a moral edge over those from whom they plan to steal. The same goes for stealing poeple and stealing their labor (cue the Puritans with their “city on a hill” and plantation owners with their “refined” life style and superior airs).
The Jews planned their theft of Palestine for at least a generation before the Holocaust. They actually tied themselves up in knots trying to work out the theories that made them right to steal others’ land. Quite a few Jews never went along with the knot tying! Some of the Jews who actually took their religion the most seriously and called out the knot-tying Revisionists. All of that Talmudic learning and debating used to justify unvarnished theft of others’ property and lying lying lying about it.
As I always say, what’s wrong with anti Semitism?
Same as with Zionism: people are evaluated solely based on their nationality, not on their personal qualities.
The Business Roundtable
{Excerpt}
“In 1919 Rothschild’s Business Roundtable spawned the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA) in London. [...] The RIIA is a registered charity of the Queen and, according to its annual reports, is funded largely by the Four Horsemen of Oil- Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch/Shell, Chevron Texaco and BP Amoco. Former British Foreign Secretary and Kissinger Associates co-founder Lord Carrington is President of both the RIIA and the Bilderbergers. The inner circle at RIIA is dominated by Knights of St. John Jerusalem, Knights of Malta, Knights Templar and 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Freemasons.”
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/07/30/the-business-roundtable
The City Of London
{Excerpts}
“Every prominent bank in the world has a branch in the City and it is here where all derivatives in the world trade from. The City was founded in the 11th Century under the Magna Carta agreement made by the European nobility.”
“The entire offshore banking network of the world is run from here, since there is no regulation or transparency. The Bank of England sits within the City, shielding the identity of the owners of these dirty money tax-free accounts in places like the Cayman Islands, Panama, Curacao, the Isle of Man and the Isle of Jersey.”
“The voters in the City include the banks themselves. There is no democracy here and even Queen Elizabeth II must bow before the City mayor before entering, then walk behind him while inside its confines.”
“The Crown used its Bridge Fund to socially engineer entire nations via the Tavistock Institute. It’s media arm is the BBC, run out of Chatham House. It’s foreign policy/war-making arm is the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA).”
“The Crown’s financial repository is headquartered at the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland. There is a reason why Switzerland is not part of the EU. There is also a reason the Crown is behind the Brexit.”
“Interestingly, Basel lies halfway between Rome and London. This is very convenient for the Holy Roman empire bankers who moved their loot to London when deMolay was burned by Pope Clemente on Friday the 13th, since these old Genoese banking families still live in mostly northern Italy.”
“This also explains why the British are constantly portrayed as smarter than the rest of us, often narrating documentaries and broadcasting news. The City wants Americans to be Anglophiles, so that we won’t suspect the fleecing that is being done to us.”
https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/06/07/the-city-of-london/
NO ONE has ever been more Jew mobbed up than Trump is. In case no one has noticed what Trump is actually doing-----The Jew neocon crew that gave us Iraq is back and going after Iran.
Here is his latest:....I believe this is 6th one I have identified on here as Fifth Column Jews Trump has put in sensitive positions.
Trump names Jewish security expert to senior intelligence post | The ...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-names-jewish-security-expert-to-senior-intellige...
3 days ago - Appointment of Samantha Ravich comes after president taps Trump names Jewish security expert to senior intelligence post ....
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump chose as the deputy chairwoman of the intelligence advisory board a Jewish national security expert who is well known in the pro-Israel national security community.
Ravich, a former deputy national security adviser to vice president Dick Cheney, is a senior adviser to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, an influential hawkish pro-Israel think tank. She is also a senior adviser to the Chertoff Group, founded by Michael Chertoff, a homeland security secretary in the George W. Bush administration, and has worked with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. One of her specialties is combating extremists.
https://forward.com/fast-forward/408749/trump-names-jewish-pro-israel-security-expert-to-senior-intelligence-post/
Ravick has also worked with the pro-Israel community helping to raise money for Israel Bonds.
Ravich does not require confirmation.
Also Tuesday, Jeffrey Gunter, a dermatologist from Los Angeles, was nominated as the ambassador to Iceland. Gunter, a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate
ICELAND REALLY NEEDS A JEWISH DERMATOLOGIST AMBASSADOR
http://en.citizendium.org/wiki/Douglas_Feith
Ravich also worked with Douglas Feith, PaulWolfowitz and Richard Perle in drumming up the war on Iraq
They worked on creating "wiring diagrams" showing relationships among terror groups. For example, they concluded
''Iraq trains Palestinian terrorists associated with PFLP, PIJ, Hamas, ANO, PLF, Ansar al-Islam which has direct ties to al-Qaeda[5]''
Samantha Ravich, studied the charts and reported back to Scooter Libby. Wolfowitz personally
https://assets.aspeninstitute.org/content/uploads/files/content/docs/asg/ASGChallengeTextwCOVER.pdf
At Aspen Ravick showed her hand in advancing a anti Russia policy to get Russia to stop supporting Iran, her suggestion is to basically undermine Russia economically and financially in order to make them kow tow to the US.
Nice work. Trump is a Rothschild zionist freemason. The US is a corporation (since late 1800′s or 1933, depending on one’s point of view) controlled by the zionist banking cabal, who also control most of the other world governments. The governments are in a silent war against the people (look at the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) being used in California “fires”, geo-engineering, mandatory vaccines, etc…. These folks serve Satan.
I’ll vaccinate mine. Maybe you’ve noticed the outbreaks of measles, whooping cough TB and other diseases because of unvaccinated immigrants?
Yawn. There was no “couple million” to begin with.
Your overused canard, which is essentially ‘a shame we didn’t finish the job’, is an old one played by panicking Zionists. You’re fooling no one.
But I guess you did give something for SPLC & ADL to quote. Which was your intention.
http://www.codoh.com
The Windsor’s appoint whoever they are told to appoint to the BBC trustees BBC is not run by the trustees anyway It’s run by the same Jewish journalists who run American TV 1 Vicount majority shareholder of one newspaper doesn’t prove the entire news media is owned by the blue bloods.
News flash: journalists don't control newspapers. Editors to. And editors are appointed by the CEO, who is appointed by the Board, which is elected by the ... well, Windsors, in the case of the BBC.
So again you have absolutely no facts, just your premeditated conclusion that just because Jews dominate the media in the US, means they must also dominate it in UK, is that it? Or is there some greater depth to your claims?
I didn't just notate one newspaper. I notated every single large newspaper in the country, as well as the two main broadcasters (BBC and Sky).
Still got nothing, eh? Thought so.
Hong Kong was the only part of China that was a British colony. The fact that the British had significant trade areas and lived and worked in segregated zones doesn’t mean those areas were British colonies despite your belief in Maoist propaganda.
The sovereign doesn’t not select any trustees or governors and they haven’t for hundreds of years if ever. Dutch William was a total instrument of the bankers and did whatever he was told The sovereigns are told who to appoint. They have less actual power and freedom of speech and action than do the wives of presidents and prime ministers
The royal family of England are actors. Their job is to put on their costumes, hit their marks, wave and speak their lines.
Go ahead and let your children die of diphtheria, Scarlett fever polio smallpox whooping cough measles and the rest.
I’ll vaccinate mine. Maybe you’ve noticed the outbreaks of measles, whooping cough TB and other diseases because of unvaccinated immigrants?
The US is #1 in health care spending but ranks near last in overall health (among high income nations) and we vaccinate more than any other.
The Russians are responding to a planned attack of chlorine gas in Syria. It’s all over the news.
I know all about the Dukes of Hesse Frankfort and Mayer Rothschild. The Dukes of Hesse were great money lenders long before the Rothschilds.
They stayed neutral and lent money to both sides in many early modern European wars. The Dukes of Hesse manufactured military vehicles, equipment, weapons and bred horses mules for sake to both sides and rented soldiers to both sides.
In the American revolution the Dukes of Hesse rented soldiers and their equipment to England. And the Duke of Hesse and his Frankfort bankers lent money to France at 7 percent. France lent that money to the American revolutionaries at 5 percent.
Much of the money stayed in France to pay for the French armaments and military equipment the Americans bought from France. SOP when great countries lend money to developing countries.
Just skipped through the rest of your post. So you know the British royal family isn’t British at all but German!!!!
I’ll vaccinate mine. Maybe you’ve noticed the outbreaks of measles, whooping cough TB and other diseases because of unvaccinated immigrants?
Well if you and your children are vaccinated, what do you care about unvaccinated immigrants? You’re supposedly protected right? But that’s not the reality at all. You’re in the crosshairs to get sick. Stop believing Big Pharma and MSM and do your own research. The rate of illness and disease of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated is off the charts.
The US is #1 in health care spending but ranks near last in overall health (among high income nations) and we vaccinate more than any other.
Hahaha, so now the Windsors are a puppet of .. who was it exactly? One of the richest families in the world, with 10,000s of servants and the most priceless castles and jewels in the world. Who once ruled almost the entire world. Who, along with the rest of their clan (the Blue Bloods), did in fact rule the entire world for centuries. You know, if they wanted the Jews’ money, given that they ruled the world, they could have just killed them and taken it – or created a Pale of Settlements like the Romanovs (who, BTW, were also blue bloods of the very same clan, yes, they were Germanic, not Slavic) did. But I digress trying to make sense of your nonsense.
News flash: journalists don’t control newspapers. Editors to. And editors are appointed by the CEO, who is appointed by the Board, which is elected by the … well, Windsors, in the case of the BBC.
So again you have absolutely no facts, just your premeditated conclusion that just because Jews dominate the media in the US, means they must also dominate it in UK, is that it? Or is there some greater depth to your claims?
I didn’t just notate one newspaper. I notated every single large newspaper in the country, as well as the two main broadcasters (BBC and Sky).
Still got nothing, eh? Thought so.
Even if so, one doesn’t fight chlorine with tactical nukes, you monumental idiot.
You monumental idiot.
A Russian nuke is not a bad idea but can be a problem Israel can use the Jihadist to steal and use it against US. Then blame Syria.
They stayed neutral and lent money to both sides in many early modern European wars. The Dukes of Hesse manufactured military vehicles, equipment, weapons and bred horses mules for sake to both sides and rented soldiers to both sides.
In the American revolution the Dukes of Hesse rented soldiers and their equipment to England. And the Duke of Hesse and his Frankfort bankers lent money to France at 7 percent. France lent that money to the American revolutionaries at 5 percent.
Much of the money stayed in France to pay for the French armaments and military equipment the Americans bought from France. SOP when great countries lend money to developing countries.
I sincerely doubt it.
The Chinese government was subjugated to the British imperialists as a result of the Opium Wars.
Not a fan but he’s 1,000 times smarter than you. Or what do you mean “believe”? That he exists? He’s still alive and kicking IIRC, at a ripe old age.
The Corbynistas tried to go about business by mildly criticizing Israeli policies, while loooving jews in general just like they’d always done. It’s a recipe for failure: without the fifth column undermining OUR democracies, Israel would be just Hong Kong with nukes (and they wouldn’t have had those nukes either). You either tackle jewish power head-on, or you’ve lost the fight against in by default.
To play devil’s advocate, how much jurisdiction does British Labour really have over the Palestinian cause? Britain’s own war crimes are every bit as bad as Israel’s. Looking far abroad seems also a tactic for Corbyn c.s. to not talk about other issues closer to home.
In my view, you just restated why they are called AngloZionists or ZioAnglos.
Thank you for expanding nicely on my general point. From what I know of history, neither the Jews nor the Westerners ever conducted any aggression, occupation, war without stealing as its main aim, but also never without blowing up stratocumulus clouds of smoke up everyone’s behind.
Empire is all about control. They are power-hungry mad raving lunatics, whether its the Roman, Greek, British, Jewish or American elites. You can increase your power by stealing items of value but that certainly is not the only way. The elites already have so many personal possessions that they are not motivated by increasing those - i.e. they already have more money than they can spend. So what they seek is power. Absolute power.
Why discuss Russian representations to the State Dept as if that’s a thing. There is now abundant precedent that Russian warnings of “grave consequences” are only words, so more of the same will just get laughed away. The Kremlin claims to have very specific, actionable intelligence; they certainly have Kalibr cruise missiles, and those work. But are they putting one plus one together? Nope. Even if the Bear catches Bibi instigating some gas attack in Idlib–so what? The most Russia would say about it is “naughty naughty”, with barely hidden admiration for his chutzpah. There is some double game going on: perhaps Russia doesn’t want energy-export rival Iran winning too much; whatever it is, it doesn’t benefit the Syrians.
And to continue the pessimism: who is to say that a PM Corbyn would stop the wars, or at least Britain’s involvement in them? If you want to move in that direction, step one is to clean out the government burocracy, especially the intelligence agencies. And doing so would of course be anti-semitic. Amid the shrieks of “Kristallnacht, kristallnacht”, the best answer would probably be “If it’s necessary, who cares what label gets used?” Corbyn is not the man to do it. And in fairness, the issue is too big for any single person–so you have to build a movement. But Corbyn has expelled his allies, while the Blairites are still embedded in Labour’s system, sharpening their knives.
Perhaps Corbyn, Putin, and Trump should really have a pow-wow, and soul-search why they thought that they’d be able to appease an implacable enemy.
Well free speech should mean that there’s also place for more … salty … opinions, but in my experience Nazi apologists say “the Holocaust never happened” and “it was a right and proper thing to do” at the same time. So which one is it? And can you see that the Nazis caused untold misery for everyone, very much including the German people before it was over?
Regarding the Nazis harming Germans, of course, they did do that, but the question is, what was the alternative? Perhaps you are not of the view that the USSR was planning to overrun Europe with its millions of troops amassed near the German-USSR border in Poland and the assistance of the millions of Communist Fifth Columnists throughout Europe. Some estimates put the time as late July 1941 (Operation Barbarossa commenced June 22, 1941). The reason the Nazis attacked USSR at all while fighting in the West as well was simply because they saw the Red Horde invasion as inevitable and that the only way to survive, given the internecine warfare in Western Europe (including the fact that Germany was essentially the last army standing to rebuff the Red Horde), was to take the offensive.
As the end of the day the Germans "lost", but so did the Soviets: the dream of a Global Communism was postponed. That drama is still playing out.
Yes, of course. Because Putin as the leader of the second most powerful nation on earth is simply defenceless and helpless, isn’t he..? A bit like… umm… Iran, maybe..?
How exactly can it be that every single comment you ever make here seems to me like the new stupidest comment I’ve ever read on the internet ?
Organized Jewry is terrifying.
Their successful clampdown on thinking.
I am very upset that Corbyn is caving in to these Jewish bullies.
It is never a good idea to cave in to bullies.
(Unless they have your head under a blade. Anything for one more breath, as noted.)
I thought that that was a well-established concept.
But Corbyn, by continually giving a little finger is in the process of losing the whole hand, and the arm, and soon the head.
Who anointed the Jews as the arbiters of acceptable historic narratives?
The Native Americans were also genocided, but they don't "own" American history.
There are active, open debates as to the stats concerning all things Native American: How many lived on the pre-Columbian North American continent ? How many died of European diseases before the Europeans got here? How were their societies really structured---etc. etc. etc.
We can still think critically about Native Americans without denying the reality of what colonizers did to them.
Same with blacks.
Not to mention . . . the Palestinians!!
Same with any group and virtually any aspect of history: they are always open to debate, riticism and historical revisionism. There is an ongoing debate among historians regarding the true sources of Nazism and genocidal tendencies in Germans. The Namibians have finally filed a lawsuit in NYC for reparations. A new twist. Fine, new historical twists welcome.
But only not the Jews. They demand to be the gatekeepers of their story, and the rest of the world caves in to this self-serving plus anti-intellectual claptrap.
A total exploitation---cannibalizing---by the living of those who suffered in the past.
The prohibitions they have managed to enshrine in laws both written and unwritten is simply mind-blowing
The Zionists' drive to criminalize their victims and control what everyone else is allowed to say about Zionists' crimes is sick sick sick.
I think you’ll find the Jews did that.
You keep Theos in transcribed Greek but translate the Greek word κόσμος with universe, in order to produce a rant against universalism.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/%CE%BA%CF%8C%CF%83%CE%BC%CE%BF%CF%82
from this webstite:
κόσμος • (kósmos) m (genitive κόσμου); second declension (Epic, Attic, Ionic, Doric, Koine)
1 order
2 lawful order, government
3 mode, fashion
4 ornament, decoration
5 honour, credit
6 ruler
7 world, universe, the earth
8 mankind
From Liddell and Scott we may learn that kosmos in Greek is the opposite of chaos. Kosmos is: beautiful order, enjoyable adornment.
Your dichotomy universe vs nationalism is far-sought. It has nothing in common with Greek nor with the Bible.
Trump and Corbyn>>And the Russian Warning Over Syria.
Except there is nothing to be easily found about Syria and Trump.
Just a pro Israel Zionist rant.
I liked Corbyn to begin but soon lost interest. Corbyn is a wuss…and once a wuss always a wuss wuss. in power Corbyn will be the same perpetually ridiculous, useless and dangerous compromiser.
Corbyn’s opponents are the real deal. they know what they want and they do not compromise. to give ground to them at any point is to destabilize oneself. it is stupid and incompetent. and that is Corbyn.
Corbyn is some 70+ years plus. that means he was born between 1945 and 1950. there is nothing about the way the Zionist are, how they operate, what they want… that he does not know. therefore Corbyn’s first article of functioning as Labor leader, should have been ‘give no ground: be the example that wins against the Zionists..be true to what is essential to move the current situation forward.
in power Corbyn wont be the firm leader that is necessary, uncompromising where he should be and flexible where he should. uncompromising is not a word in Corbyn’s lexicon and store of principle. but he would have to be in power to advance the program he supposedly stands for. Corbyn would become another Trump in power with he traipsing to the left while his government is taken away from him and shunted to the right
so let there be Blair 2 which should at the very least bring half or more of the British people out into the streets to confront the Zionist suicide impetus
I hate people like Corbyn. I like Trump better..he is more committed and fearless than Corbyn. Trump has simply has been boarded up in the white house, his government run from under him by the Zionist power
Couldn't disagree more on Trump though. A "committed, fearless" leader says and does bold things in pursuit of underlying principles. Trump says ... unconventional ... things because he is impulsive and thin-skinned, and he says the things which'll get the best TV ratings this week. Pray tell, what is Donald Trump committed to? Yeah, his hotels and resorts. Why should I care? I don't play golf.
The US is #1 in health care spending but ranks near last in overall health (among high income nations) and we vaccinate more than any other.
Vaccines are like the holocaust. No one is ever allowed to question the “facts”.
Israel has been blackmailing US since 1973 with the nukes it has. Now it has sent Adelshon to prod US to nuke Iran. US has threatened Iraq to use nukes .
A Russian nuke is not a bad idea but can be a problem Israel can use the Jihadist to steal and use it against US. Then blame Syria.
Excellent article.
Organised Jewry, obviously. White elite in any country wouldn’t work to genocide their own race if they were in control. It’s as simple as that. This is how we know who’s in charge. Their own children will be: either forced into miscegenation when they lose the population game (as outlined by (((Sarkozy)))) or: outright killed (as outlined by (((Israel)))).
This attempted genocide is the Tribe’s biggest mistake. They broke the camel’s back and the goyim are waking up. Even the non-white, high-IQ goyim (China, for instance) are figuring it out because the NWO plan does not include cohesive, high-IQ goyim pockets.
Incidentally the "multi-culturalism" and "open borders" also affects Jews. Many Jews, especially successful Jewish men, are marrying non-Jews. Ivanka is an exception to have converted to Judaism; most of the children in these relationships grow up without any strong ties to the tribe, much less the total devotion of the past, they really are not Jews anymore. So Jews are probably taking more losses than Whites (i.e., a substantially higher percentage of Jews, particularly successful ones, are marrying/reproducing with non-Jews than Whites are with non-Whites).
Of course Israel has the hyper-chauvinist, Jew supremacist, and yes, national socialist, Israel, which was established, in doubt in no small part, to maintain the Jewish "purity" while Jews were sowing such discord and division elsewhere in the world. But still the number of Whites who are not going to intermarry with other races no matter how much propaganda the Bolshevik media spews is vastly larger than the number of Jews in the world.
Thus I don't think this issue is a tie-breaker at all. Multi-culturalism is just a necessary step to global government.
Well the Opium Wars come to mind. The resulting treaties didn’t really result in any theft – certainly not that exceeded the cost of those wars – but they did give UK power over China (control).
Empire is all about control. They are power-hungry mad raving lunatics, whether its the Roman, Greek, British, Jewish or American elites. You can increase your power by stealing items of value but that certainly is not the only way. The elites already have so many personal possessions that they are not motivated by increasing those – i.e. they already have more money than they can spend. So what they seek is power. Absolute power.
LOL, and you know that how? Because you’re a racialist they must also be? Frankly the Blue Bloods don’t care any more for their citizens than they do for an African. That’s certainly a far simpler explanation than yours.
Incidentally the “multi-culturalism” and “open borders” also affects Jews. Many Jews, especially successful Jewish men, are marrying non-Jews. Ivanka is an exception to have converted to Judaism; most of the children in these relationships grow up without any strong ties to the tribe, much less the total devotion of the past, they really are not Jews anymore. So Jews are probably taking more losses than Whites (i.e., a substantially higher percentage of Jews, particularly successful ones, are marrying/reproducing with non-Jews than Whites are with non-Whites).
Of course Israel has the hyper-chauvinist, Jew supremacist, and yes, national socialist, Israel, which was established, in doubt in no small part, to maintain the Jewish “purity” while Jews were sowing such discord and division elsewhere in the world. But still the number of Whites who are not going to intermarry with other races no matter how much propaganda the Bolshevik media spews is vastly larger than the number of Jews in the world.
Thus I don’t think this issue is a tie-breaker at all. Multi-culturalism is just a necessary step to global government.
As luck would have it, it's the sub-100 IQ Jew sub-tribe - who absolutely need the tribal crutch to prosper and procreate -who are running this show. It's really smart Jews like Unz or Shamir - who can see the writing on the wall and reject the crutch.
Welcome to the real world. Stay tuned. The only way to survive at this point...
Not to mention the fact that the Evil Empire destroys countries. Whether it's based on tribalism or other forms of global dominion (IMO it's still based on tribalism but not important for the argument) it's as immoral. There's no difference between a "hate crime" and a "regular crime", except in the minds of disingenuous haters who pretend their murders are pure and noble.
As we have seen in the article's post-script, Russia is now persecuting those guilty of free thought. How ironic, that not so long ago, Putin killed 1/3rd of all Chechens to thwart their bid for independence, something Chechens have consistently sought since being conquered by the Russian Empire. Killing in the name of "maintaining Empire" is somehow better? LOL.
LOL – I agree, national governments are a joke. There is not one national government on the planet that is not coercive.
My representative in congress is a “good guy” – he votes liberal – people love him – but he votes for Israel and their wars every time. He votes for the Security State every time. He votes for 1,000 billion dollars to be spent on national security. He votes ZERO dollars for peace. He represents government – NOT me. He really is a “bad guy.”
He pretty much has 534 cohorts in congress who do the same – most vote against peace every time.
Yet – 60+% of everyone in the world would vote for peace.
It is time for us to demand peace.
Think Ideal — Art
is a troll or a real genocidal nut, but in either case he is not a Nazi or Nazi apologist.
Regarding the Nazis harming Germans, of course, they did do that, but the question is, what was the alternative? Perhaps you are not of the view that the USSR was planning to overrun Europe with its millions of troops amassed near the German-USSR border in Poland and the assistance of the millions of Communist Fifth Columnists throughout Europe. Some estimates put the time as late July 1941 (Operation Barbarossa commenced June 22, 1941). The reason the Nazis attacked USSR at all while fighting in the West as well was simply because they saw the Red Horde invasion as inevitable and that the only way to survive, given the internecine warfare in Western Europe (including the fact that Germany was essentially the last army standing to rebuff the Red Horde), was to take the offensive.
As the end of the day the Germans “lost”, but so did the Soviets: the dream of a Global Communism was postponed. That drama is still playing out.
If the Jews were the greatest victims of WW2 and if you are nice to the greatest victims – that makes you the greatest guys.
Same way with multiculturalism – if you are nice to hordes of 3rd world immigrants – it means you don’t have to be nice to your own people of lower classes – because if you are nice to them, it will have to involve opening your purse little bit wider and sharing with them some amounts of money that will go a long way towards meaningful equalization process instead of the phony equality that multiculturalism brings.
“If the Jews were the greatest victims of WW2 and if you are nice to the greatest victims – that makes you the greatest guys.”
Wrong. In the West, people are ostensibly nice to Jews because they dread mainstream media which are entirely controlled by Zionists.
One doesn’t need to be Jewish to carry the Jewish torch ( to torch the world)
Just look for how the man or the woman gets paid by the Jewish system.
Incidentally the "multi-culturalism" and "open borders" also affects Jews. Many Jews, especially successful Jewish men, are marrying non-Jews. Ivanka is an exception to have converted to Judaism; most of the children in these relationships grow up without any strong ties to the tribe, much less the total devotion of the past, they really are not Jews anymore. So Jews are probably taking more losses than Whites (i.e., a substantially higher percentage of Jews, particularly successful ones, are marrying/reproducing with non-Jews than Whites are with non-Whites).
Of course Israel has the hyper-chauvinist, Jew supremacist, and yes, national socialist, Israel, which was established, in doubt in no small part, to maintain the Jewish "purity" while Jews were sowing such discord and division elsewhere in the world. But still the number of Whites who are not going to intermarry with other races no matter how much propaganda the Bolshevik media spews is vastly larger than the number of Jews in the world.
Thus I don't think this issue is a tie-breaker at all. Multi-culturalism is just a necessary step to global government.
There’s nothing more simple than family/territory/race.
One word: Israel.
And that’s why you’re doomed.
True – although it’s kinda’ conflicting with the “Jewish IQ” narrative. Surely, if the Tribe is the smartest group on the planet, the half-breeds should be inferior.
As luck would have it, it’s the sub-100 IQ Jew sub-tribe – who absolutely need the tribal crutch to prosper and procreate -who are running this show. It’s really smart Jews like Unz or Shamir – who can see the writing on the wall and reject the crutch.
Welcome to the real world. Stay tuned.
The only way to survive at this point…
Do you even have the slightest grasp of history?
In any case Whites aren't being "genocided". The Blue Bloods will remain. They consider themselves superior to other Whites anyway. And they have ruled Whites, for countless centuries, as mercilessly as slave owners ruled slaves in the Deep South.
Again, just because to you race supposedly matters, doesn't mean others agree. Projection is not reality.
Corbyn's opponents are the real deal. they know what they want and they do not compromise. to give ground to them at any point is to destabilize oneself. it is stupid and incompetent. and that is Corbyn.
Corbyn is some 70+ years plus. that means he was born between 1945 and 1950. there is nothing about the way the Zionist are, how they operate, what they want... that he does not know. therefore Corbyn's first article of functioning as Labor leader, should have been 'give no ground: be the example that wins against the Zionists..be true to what is essential to move the current situation forward.
in power Corbyn wont be the firm leader that is necessary, uncompromising where he should be and flexible where he should. uncompromising is not a word in Corbyn's lexicon and store of principle. but he would have to be in power to advance the program he supposedly stands for. Corbyn would become another Trump in power with he traipsing to the left while his government is taken away from him and shunted to the right
so let there be Blair 2 which should at the very least bring half or more of the British people out into the streets to confront the Zionist suicide impetus
I hate people like Corbyn. I like Trump better..he is more committed and fearless than Corbyn. Trump has simply has been boarded up in the white house, his government run from under him by the Zionist power
Yup, Corbyn’s apparent fate is the fate of appeasers. With Zionist power, or jewish power or whatever you call it, exposing itself to this extent in opposition to him, there never was a better time to discuss and confront it head-on. This will lead to shrieks of “Kristallnacht, kristallnacht”, so you should have some anti-Zionist Holocaust survivors or their descendants on your side to explain the difference between then and now–you know, the very people who Corbyn purged out of the Labour Party in favour of his enemies. In any case, with a destructive Iran war looming over our heads like Damocles’ sword, the topic of the Zionist lobby can no longer be avoided.
Couldn’t disagree more on Trump though. A “committed, fearless” leader says and does bold things in pursuit of underlying principles. Trump says … unconventional … things because he is impulsive and thin-skinned, and he says the things which’ll get the best TV ratings this week. Pray tell, what is Donald Trump committed to? Yeah, his hotels and resorts. Why should I care? I don’t play golf.
Trump is no socialist..of course he is not. but he is opposed to the Zionist program and demonstrated determination and grit..and smarts too. a lot more that the ridiculous British appeaser. imagine the world rests on his becoming British PM.
nonsense! dont hold your breath. wasn't Chamberlain accused of similar behavior. if the British aren't producing the likes of Churchill they are producing Corbyn's
for whatever it is worth I am not impressed by Corbyn at all. I would not be happy with this appeaser as British PM: he is a bloody waste of time. let us exile Corbyn and transfer Victor Orban to Westminster
Just look for how the man or the woman gets paid by the Jewish system.
Oh, I see. What you’re telling me is that the Blue Bloods, that controlled the entire planet, surrendered their power to a bunch of chauvinist Jews whom they could have easily and trivially crushed and taken whatever they wanted. Because these trillionaires (in today’s dollars) who commanded all of the great armies of the world were “employed” by the much poorer Jews and decided to sell out their “own kind” for a few bars of gold they could have just taken.
Got it.
So, how do the Windsors, who continue to rule UK (despite the propaganda about Parliament being the sovereign, lol), get paid “by the Jewish system”? And why do they need this money, given all their worldly needs are 1,000,000 times taken care of? Prithee do tell.
The media that doesn't follow the diktat can be picketed sued and denounced in rest of the media. Access of those media to government resources meetings press conference can be denied
Write something bad,the paper will stop publishing
Helen Thomas was thrown under the bus
Alzajjera was allowed to work within defined boundaries until it folded.
Rupert Murdoch did every thing - supported Iraq war, influenced Iraq war, was in touch with Blair over Iraq war and received the award from Israel. It also took down the remaining segments of the 911 exposure . It is a mouth piece of Israel when it comes to Iran war .
As luck would have it, it's the sub-100 IQ Jew sub-tribe - who absolutely need the tribal crutch to prosper and procreate -who are running this show. It's really smart Jews like Unz or Shamir - who can see the writing on the wall and reject the crutch.
Welcome to the real world. Stay tuned. The only way to survive at this point...
Right, that’s why Europeans slaughtered each other for centuries at the direction of the (familial) Blue Bloods. Because to Europeans race is important and to the Blue Bloods their citizens are important.
Do you even have the slightest grasp of history?
In any case Whites aren’t being “genocided”. The Blue Bloods will remain. They consider themselves superior to other Whites anyway. And they have ruled Whites, for countless centuries, as mercilessly as slave owners ruled slaves in the Deep South.
Again, just because to you race supposedly matters, doesn’t mean others agree. Projection is not reality.
Couldn't disagree more on Trump though. A "committed, fearless" leader says and does bold things in pursuit of underlying principles. Trump says ... unconventional ... things because he is impulsive and thin-skinned, and he says the things which'll get the best TV ratings this week. Pray tell, what is Donald Trump committed to? Yeah, his hotels and resorts. Why should I care? I don't play golf.
I may have gone too far on Trump..but he is opposed to globalisation and he has been persistent. he has not folded his tent. he has fought on and not appeased like Corbyn.
Trump is no socialist..of course he is not. but he is opposed to the Zionist program and demonstrated determination and grit..and smarts too. a lot more that the ridiculous British appeaser. imagine the world rests on his becoming British PM.
nonsense! dont hold your breath. wasn’t Chamberlain accused of similar behavior. if the British aren’t producing the likes of Churchill they are producing Corbyn’s
for whatever it is worth I am not impressed by Corbyn at all. I would not be happy with this appeaser as British PM: he is a bloody waste of time. let us exile Corbyn and transfer Victor Orban to Westminster
Yes, that’s an excellent comparison. This behavior makes the fraud obvious.
let the english vomit up a real socialist leader, out of their wood works. I doubt they can given their long history of producing the opposite.
the reason I am beating up on the British this much is Because I am so disappointed in Corbyn. I expected much more from him. now that he has failed..and he has failed already… I am so pissed it isn’t funny. at this dangerous juncture that is the man we lean to save the world?
I dont think so
Contrary to Shamir I am not looking to Britain for anything progressive in the world..even if Corbyn gets elected. the english are the least progressive people ever. look at them now as the join up with the Zionist to beat down Corbyn and are ramping up their Russian provocation for war
the British never have never will. the British are not capable of anything of the sort at a representative or national level. when Foote became PM he stopped being a socialist,
wedgewod Benn may have been serious but he never had a chance
“In any case Whites aren’t being “genocided”. The Blue Bloods will remain. They consider themselves superior to other Whites anyway. And they have ruled Whites, for countless centuries, as mercilessly as slave owners ruled slaves in the Deep South.”
are you white Cal/Dre?
that would be really good reasoning for a white person
white people need to smarten boy. do they ever!
“German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is under fire for seeking to circumvent powerful pending US financial sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran, betraying his country’s pledge to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial.
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told The Jerusalem Post on Friday that Maas’s efforts to undercut American measures contradict Berlin’s stated goal to combat antisemitism and protect Israel’s security.
“Circumventing sanctions on an Iranian regime that is committed in word and deed to destroy Israel for financial gain for German companies makes a mockery of that [Berlin’s] commitment” to implement the lessons of the Holocaust, said Cooper.
Cooper expressed regret that Maas, who is in the Social Democratic Party, has aligned himself with ayatollahs in Tehran, because “The Wiesenthal Center knows Foreign Minister Maas as a friend of the Jewish community and a person who takes [to heart] the legacy and responsibility of the Nazi Holocaust.”
Maas wrote on Tuesday in the German business daily Handelsblatt, “That we will not allow you to go over our heads, and at our expense. That is why it was right to protect European companies legally from sanctions. It is therefore essential that we strengthen European autonomy by establishing payment channels independent of the US, a European monetary fund and an independent SWIFT [payments] system. The devil is in thousands of details. But every day that the Iran [nuclear] agreement lasts is better than the potentially explosive crisis that threatens the Middle East otherwise.”
The US wants Iran cut off from SWIFT – the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication – to force Tehran to return to the negotiating table to reach a new agreement to stop Iran’s drive to become a nuclear weapons power and end its jingoism in the Middle East. Severing Iran’s ties to the Brussels-based SWIFT, which facilitates cross-nation financial transactions, would help further strangle Iran’s jittery economy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel rebuked Maas on Wednesday for his Handelsblatt article, urging Europe to bypass US sanctions on Iran’s regime with an alternative to SWIFT.”
Deidre Berger, head of the Berlin office of the American Jewish Committee, told the Post on Thursday:
“Now is the time to undertake all possible steps to overcome differing US and European approaches to trade with Iran. We need measures that will create greater transatlantic unity in dealing with Iran, rather than enabling the Iranian regime to continue its domestic and external campaigns of terror. Let us focus on our common transatlantic goal, namely, to stop Iranian nuclear ambitions and its deadly meddling in the region, as well as its ruthless global activities as the world’s largest purveyor of terrorism.”
https://www.jpost.com/International/German-foreign-minister-in-hot-water-over-effort-to-bypass-Iran-sanctions-565765
Do you even have the slightest grasp of history?
In any case Whites aren't being "genocided". The Blue Bloods will remain. They consider themselves superior to other Whites anyway. And they have ruled Whites, for countless centuries, as mercilessly as slave owners ruled slaves in the Deep South.
Again, just because to you race supposedly matters, doesn't mean others agree. Projection is not reality.
Blue bloods think that they are above everyone else. When they say: “We are all equal” – they mean – you are all equal – the lower classes among themselves, but nowhere near as good as them. In other words, multiculturalism is just a cheap BS propaganda stunt. What the Blue bloods are trying to say is: we don’t care what color are the people that we exploit – to us, you are all n**gers.
Trump is no socialist..of course he is not. but he is opposed to the Zionist program and demonstrated determination and grit..and smarts too. a lot more that the ridiculous British appeaser. imagine the world rests on his becoming British PM.
nonsense! dont hold your breath. wasn't Chamberlain accused of similar behavior. if the British aren't producing the likes of Churchill they are producing Corbyn's
for whatever it is worth I am not impressed by Corbyn at all. I would not be happy with this appeaser as British PM: he is a bloody waste of time. let us exile Corbyn and transfer Victor Orban to Westminster
LMFAO! Right, he did not place a buttload of Jew supremacist, Globalist neocons everywhere in his regime. He did not move the US embassy to Jerusalem. He has not continued to bomb lots of ME countries to serve Israeli interests. He has not stayed silent as Israel commits massacre after massacre. Nope.
Deluded much?
it does look like his cabinet is run by others out from under him
there is the impression that had he his way things would have been more like multi-polar than the opposite
well he did meet with Putin and the North Koreans….
it does look like his cabinet is run by others out from under him
there is the impression that had he his way things would have been more like multi-polar than the opposite
With politicians you never pay attention to what they say, you look only at what they do. Talk is cheap. This is such a basic rule of politics it pains me to have to type it out.
it does look like his cabinet is run by others out from under him
there is the impression that had he his way things would have been more like multi-polar than the opposite
And what is the result? Ridiculous unrealistic demands on N. Korea so that now the denuclearization has stopped and more and more sanctions on Russia based on lies.
With politicians you never pay attention to what they say, you look only at what they do. Talk is cheap. This is such a basic rule of politics it pains me to have to type it out.
it looks to me that those polices are not Trumps….
I am pointing out what I think is the reality up in there in Pences’ white house
but given that the result it does not matter… and I dont care soon enough
the western opposition to the Zionists will come..as it will everywhere.. from popular uprising, or it wont come at all
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/%CE%BA%CF%8C%CF%83%CE%BC%CE%BF%CF%82
from this webstite:
κόσμος • (kósmos) m (genitive κόσμου); second declension (Epic, Attic, Ionic, Doric, Koine)
1 order
2 lawful order, government
3 mode, fashion
4 ornament, decoration
5 honour, credit
6 ruler
7 world, universe, the earth
8 mankind
From Liddell and Scott we may learn that kosmos in Greek is the opposite of chaos. Kosmos is: beautiful order, enjoyable adornment.
Your dichotomy universe vs nationalism is far-sought. It has nothing in common with Greek nor with the Bible.
Are you too dense to click on the link provided?
You’re not adding anything to what was already referenced. But you are trying to throw shade on an honest reference. Christians are so damned dishonest, it’s not funny. Bunch of lying fanatics.
take a look at this Cal/Dre: what do you think?
https://patriotrising.com/watching-america-collapse-existence-is-running-out-for-america-says-paul-craig-roberts/
https://thesaker.is/american-hysterics-at-the-meeting-of-bolton-and-patrushev-ruslan-ostashko/
what has happened here is that just like Corbyn I had been compromising myself by backing down on Trump in the face of Cal/Dre Attack.
but quickly I came to my senses and now counter attack.
Trump is a better man than Corbyn, a stronger man, a fighter for what he wants. Trump is for real in his own way..which is a better for the american people that 24 years of Clinton/Bush/Obama
say what you will Cal/Dre the evidence is clear. Trump has an idea and a plan and came in and tried to effect his plan, and has not stopped trying since. but the Zionist are too powerful and they have split up the government leaving Trump with less power that a President normally wields.
yet with the power Trump does have he seems to use it all, every chance he gets to push his program.
I haver some confidence in Trump, more secure with him aware that he is trying to set up peaceful relations with Russia, end the Korean impasse, and return American to a self sufficient nation by untangling the American empire.
Trump is no socialist but I never expected from among the ranks of the Repugs would come a true american nationalist. there he is Donald Trump!
Do you even have the slightest grasp of history?
In any case Whites aren't being "genocided". The Blue Bloods will remain. They consider themselves superior to other Whites anyway. And they have ruled Whites, for countless centuries, as mercilessly as slave owners ruled slaves in the Deep South.
Again, just because to you race supposedly matters, doesn't mean others agree. Projection is not reality.
You sound scared. I understand. A tiny, deformed, lying tribe trying to genocide 800+ million people was doomed to experience catastrophic failure from the start. Fasten your seatbelt, Dorothy.
Strong’s Concordance is indeed dogmatically ‘Christian’, leaving out on purpose the wide array of meanings in Greek. Liddell and Scott is the authoritative Greek dictionary. You follow blindly what is pre-chewed out of a Christian (King James) perspective.
The Jesus of John 3:16-17 is indeed universalist. It states he came to save everybody in the world/cosmos/universe. All synonymous terms. Pick one. Either source.
China is the only major non Muslim country in the world they don’t control.
And Jewish publications are full of articles extolling how much Chinese and Jews have in common.
It was Hitler and the holofraud that gave the Jews so much power since 1945.
Anon[257],
Jews will never control China. You can’t ass-kiss your way into the Chinese culture and China has no Western style PC. The Chinese will smile and take what they are offered, but Jews will never be insiders. For this, we can be grateful that China is so fundamentally different from the USA or UK or Europe. Chinese don’t forget past grievances, and their culture is their essence. Jew cannot be Han.
BTW, this ain’t from book learning, so I won’t quote what somebody wrote.
You ( lawmakers) can get paid .Your donation can be withheld Your exposure to media can be denied Your presence in the landscape can be demonized by the media
The media that doesn’t follow the diktat can be picketed sued and denounced in rest of the media. Access of those media to government resources meetings press conference can be denied
Write something bad,the paper will stop publishing
Helen Thomas was thrown under the bus
Alzajjera was allowed to work within defined boundaries until it folded.
Rupert Murdoch did every thing – supported Iraq war, influenced Iraq war, was in touch with Blair over Iraq war and received the award from Israel. It also took down the remaining segments of the 911 exposure . It is a mouth piece of Israel when it comes to Iran war .
Yes Murdoch is part of the Commonwealth, ethnically a Scot, in the realm of Blue Bloods. And he supports the Bolshevik agenda, despite the obvious Bolsheviks' protestations to the contrary, as do the Blue Bloods generally.
You still have not shown how he (or the Blue Bloods, not sure if Murdoch personally is one - his father was knighted but otherwise there doesn't appear much of a Blue Blood connecion) is controlled by Jews. He received an award from Israel, so what, lots of Jews get awards, even knighted and nobilized, by the Blue Bloods. One group giving awards to the other does not establish dominance.
The media that doesn't follow the diktat can be picketed sued and denounced in rest of the media. Access of those media to government resources meetings press conference can be denied
Write something bad,the paper will stop publishing
Helen Thomas was thrown under the bus
Alzajjera was allowed to work within defined boundaries until it folded.
Rupert Murdoch did every thing - supported Iraq war, influenced Iraq war, was in touch with Blair over Iraq war and received the award from Israel. It also took down the remaining segments of the 911 exposure . It is a mouth piece of Israel when it comes to Iran war .
Sorry, what is your point? Nobody is denying that Blue Bloods and Jews work hand in hand, and that the Blue Bloods support Israel and Saudi Arabia (note, of course, that both countries were created by the Blue Bloods, particularly the House of Windsor). Shami’s riddle was whether it’s the AngloZionist conspiracy or the ZionAnglo conspiracy.
Yes Murdoch is part of the Commonwealth, ethnically a Scot, in the realm of Blue Bloods. And he supports the Bolshevik agenda, despite the obvious Bolsheviks’ protestations to the contrary, as do the Blue Bloods generally.
You still have not shown how he (or the Blue Bloods, not sure if Murdoch personally is one – his father was knighted but otherwise there doesn’t appear much of a Blue Blood connecion) is controlled by Jews. He received an award from Israel, so what, lots of Jews get awards, even knighted and nobilized, by the Blue Bloods. One group giving awards to the other does not establish dominance.
You have to work on your level of understanding
They stayed neutral and lent money to both sides in many early modern European wars. The Dukes of Hesse manufactured military vehicles, equipment, weapons and bred horses mules for sake to both sides and rented soldiers to both sides.
In the American revolution the Dukes of Hesse rented soldiers and their equipment to England. And the Duke of Hesse and his Frankfort bankers lent money to France at 7 percent. France lent that money to the American revolutionaries at 5 percent.
Much of the money stayed in France to pay for the French armaments and military equipment the Americans bought from France. SOP when great countries lend money to developing countries.
Go back to handing out Lyndon LaRouch pamphlets on college campuses.
How could the dukes of Hesse have enough money to lend out if they were so strapped for cash that they had to hire out their own youing men as mercenaries to fight others’ wars, such as the Hessians that fought as mercenaries alongside the British in the American Revolution.
Yes Murdoch is part of the Commonwealth, ethnically a Scot, in the realm of Blue Bloods. And he supports the Bolshevik agenda, despite the obvious Bolsheviks' protestations to the contrary, as do the Blue Bloods generally.
You still have not shown how he (or the Blue Bloods, not sure if Murdoch personally is one - his father was knighted but otherwise there doesn't appear much of a Blue Blood connecion) is controlled by Jews. He received an award from Israel, so what, lots of Jews get awards, even knighted and nobilized, by the Blue Bloods. One group giving awards to the other does not establish dominance.
Is there a point in interacting with you?
You have to work on your level of understanding
You have to work on your level of understanding
LOL, acting superior when you are clearly inferior. Is that to save face? You cannot even put together a coherent, grammatically correct sentence, much less a logical argument.
Did the readers see same anguish and questions marks in 2006 Lebanon war,2008,2014,2017 Gaza invasions by Israel?
When did Nick Cohen ‘s articles was balanced by similar rhetoric against Judaism and Zionism?
When did the media raise the Israeli angles and persuasive powers of the Jewish donors and advisors working to destroy Iran- EU-Russia-US nuke deal?
When did the media raise the Israeli angles and persuasive powers of the Jewish donors and advisors and media columnists in creating the myth of Saddam –Al quiada connections ?
When did the media raise the Israeli angles and persuasive powers of the Jewish donors and advisors in causing Iraq war?
The media knew what would happen to their survivals.
May be you should go back to the same school that taught you good English but did not teach you how to connect the points or think.
David NeffOlivia Nasr
Sanchez
And Jim Clancy
It was love and love and more love that made Helen Thomas a pariah .
and gave platforms to Stephen Brett , to Caroline Glcik elevated Guardian's Freidland, Krsitol , and Goldebrg to the esteemed stratosphere of journalism .
Another useless article from Yoda Shamir…
The idea that Israel is behind the latest tensions that are brewing between the West and Russia over the coming liberation of the Syrian province of Idlib is pure nonsense…see Col Pat Lang’s blog on this for REAL info…
The Israelis stepped aside during the recently completed southern Syria liberation, where they were literally stakeholders with their border on the Golan…they stuck to the deal they made with the Russians and the liberation proceeded smoothly, efficiently and without a hitch…the entire southwest is now in Syrian government hands and Russian peacekeepers are on the Golan line…as far as the Israelis are concerned everything is kosher…
Istrael has no stake in Idlib whatsoever…The problem with Idlib is the divided US administration, where Trump does not have full control…the chickenhawks want to somehow prevent Assad from regaining Idlib at any cost…but that’s not going to happen…the terrorists days in Idlib are numbered…the scumbag UK is fully on board with some kind of last ditch, Hail Mary plan to salvage the regime change project…and it is this ‘neocolonialist’ axis that is preparing a confrontation by means of a false flag ‘chemical’ attack staged by the British trained white helmets…this axis includes mostly elements within Trump’s own administration that he cannot control…
Another wild card is Turkey…the extremists in Idlib are Turkey’s wards…and everything that goes in and out of Idlib goes through the Turkish border…Turkey is supposedly on board with the Russian plan to clean up the Hayat Tahrir Ash Sham [formerly Nusra Front] terrorists..but the Turks can never be trusted…
It is a complicated situation…on the one hand Turkey has a huge problem with the US because of the Kurdish statelet in Syrian Rojava that the US is building…this is an existential question for the Turks…they see that the US has no intention to give up the SDF fake state so they have been increasingly at odds with the US…now the US is sanctioning the Turks and trying to drive their economy into the ground..but the Chinese are backstopping, buying Turkish Lira and we may see a bailout in the future by the Asian Development bank that China has set up in the BRICS as a kind of alternative to the IMF…
So Turkey needs both China and Russia and needs to mind its p’s and q’s not to piss them off in Idlib..where the Chinese too are very eager to see the Uighur Chinese terrorist rats turned to fertilizer…
Shamir’s part about the Russians telling the US not to fire missiles at Syria is true…but everything else, especially this gibberish about Jews and Corbyn is pure disneyland…Corbyn has nothing to do with Syria…it is the May government that is orchestrating the shite helmets and has British operatives on the ground in Idlib setting the stage for the false flag…when it happens, and it will, it will be the dirtbag media that will raise a hue and cry that will make it impossible for Trump not to send some kind of missile response…it may just be a firecracker show like last time…but we will have to wait and see…Putin may decide he has seen enough missiles fired over his head in Syria and decide to send a message of his own…
Strong’s does often have a Christian-dogma-favoring bias, but in the case of the reference provided, it said nothing different than your Liddell and Scott reference. There isn’t even a molehill of difference out of which to make your mountain.
The Jesus of John 3:16-17 is indeed universalist. It states he came to save everybody in the world/cosmos/universe. All synonymous terms. Pick one. Either source.
That is a great article. I always knew there was something hypocritical about Avnery (RIP), but you make a great explanation of it in the early paras. Not that he did not have a very long life.
I am hoping that the latter parts of your essay do not work out as you say, one thing to roar an old Sex Pistols lyric 'didn't ask for sunshine, but I got world war III' at karaoke, quite another to get the latter for real.
I pray (sincerely, and as a fellow believer) that you are overly pessimistic and wrong in the parts after you were discussing Avnery.
Can’t share your optimism.
Still, in the face of such, better to be optimistic and, to the degree possible, oppositional, than the reverse.
The Jesus of John 3:16-17 is indeed universalist. It states he came to save everybody in the world/cosmos/universe. All synonymous terms. Pick one. Either source.
Kosmos may stand as an abstract for all Greek philosophy and wisdom. John 1 is very critical of that Kosmos. You read kosmos as universe, I interpret kosmos as a way of thinking. The difference is abysmal.
The idea that Israel is behind the latest tensions that are brewing between the West and Russia over the coming liberation of the Syrian province of Idlib is pure nonsense...see Col Pat Lang's blog on this for REAL info...
The Israelis stepped aside during the recently completed southern Syria liberation, where they were literally stakeholders with their border on the Golan...they stuck to the deal they made with the Russians and the liberation proceeded smoothly, efficiently and without a hitch...the entire southwest is now in Syrian government hands and Russian peacekeepers are on the Golan line...as far as the Israelis are concerned everything is kosher...
Istrael has no stake in Idlib whatsoever...The problem with Idlib is the divided US administration, where Trump does not have full control...the chickenhawks want to somehow prevent Assad from regaining Idlib at any cost...but that's not going to happen...the terrorists days in Idlib are numbered...the scumbag UK is fully on board with some kind of last ditch, Hail Mary plan to salvage the regime change project...and it is this 'neocolonialist' axis that is preparing a confrontation by means of a false flag 'chemical' attack staged by the British trained white helmets...this axis includes mostly elements within Trump's own administration that he cannot control...
Another wild card is Turkey...the extremists in Idlib are Turkey's wards...and everything that goes in and out of Idlib goes through the Turkish border...Turkey is supposedly on board with the Russian plan to clean up the Hayat Tahrir Ash Sham [formerly Nusra Front] terrorists..but the Turks can never be trusted...
It is a complicated situation...on the one hand Turkey has a huge problem with the US because of the Kurdish statelet in Syrian Rojava that the US is building...this is an existential question for the Turks...they see that the US has no intention to give up the SDF fake state so they have been increasingly at odds with the US...now the US is sanctioning the Turks and trying to drive their economy into the ground..but the Chinese are backstopping, buying Turkish Lira and we may see a bailout in the future by the Asian Development bank that China has set up in the BRICS as a kind of alternative to the IMF...
So Turkey needs both China and Russia and needs to mind its p's and q's not to piss them off in Idlib..where the Chinese too are very eager to see the Uighur Chinese terrorist rats turned to fertilizer...
Shamir's part about the Russians telling the US not to fire missiles at Syria is true...but everything else, especially this gibberish about Jews and Corbyn is pure disneyland...Corbyn has nothing to do with Syria...it is the May government that is orchestrating the shite helmets and has British operatives on the ground in Idlib setting the stage for the false flag...when it happens, and it will, it will be the dirtbag media that will raise a hue and cry that will make it impossible for Trump not to send some kind of missile response...it may just be a firecracker show like last time...but we will have to wait and see...Putin may decide he has seen enough missiles fired over his head in Syria and decide to send a message of his own...
“The Israelis stepped aside during the recently completed southern Syria liberation, where they were literally stakeholders with their border on the Golan…they stuck to the deal they made with the Russians and the liberation proceeded smoothly, efficiently and without a hitch…”
So, in a nutshell, Israel in his great magnanimity would have authorised Russia to rid Syria of the terrorist scum? Speak of Disneyland….
https://theuglytruth.wordpress.com/2017/04/25/ex-israeli-defense-minister-says-isis-apologized-to-israel-for-november-clash/isis-israel-7/
Today’s NYT ‘s editorial:”Why Are US. Bombs Killing Civilians?”
Did the readers see same anguish and questions marks in 2006 Lebanon war,2008,2014,2017 Gaza invasions by Israel?
When did Nick Cohen ‘s articles was balanced by similar rhetoric against Judaism and Zionism?
When did the media raise the Israeli angles and persuasive powers of the Jewish donors and advisors working to destroy Iran- EU-Russia-US nuke deal?
When did the media raise the Israeli angles and persuasive powers of the Jewish donors and advisors and media columnists in creating the myth of Saddam –Al quiada connections ?
When did the media raise the Israeli angles and persuasive powers of the Jewish donors and advisors in causing Iraq war?
The media knew what would happen to their survivals.
May be you should go back to the same school that taught you good English but did not teach you how to connect the points or think.
It was pure love for higher ideals , moral values, and simple plain righteousness that brought down
1 Dorothy Thomson
David Neff
Olivia Nasr
Sanchez
And Jim Clancy
It was love and love and more love that made Helen Thomas a pariah .
and gave platforms to Stephen Brett , to Caroline Glcik elevated Guardian’s Freidland, Krsitol , and Goldebrg to the esteemed stratosphere of journalism .
Does MSNBC’s Maddow blather about Adelson buying GOP presidential candidates? Does she report the influences of Adelson and Singer on Trump’s Iran postures? Does it report of Adelson’s interests ? That interests is all about Israeli aggression and occupation.
But she does dig Saudi out of the hole because of their sinister efforts reaching to the inner sanctum of the White House to further the Saudi needs.
You can add:–
Sanchez
And Jim Clancy
It was love and love and more love that made Helen Thomas a pariah .
and gave platforms to Stephen Brett , to Caroline Glcik elevated Guardian's Freidland, Krsitol , and Goldebrg to the esteemed stratosphere of journalism .
You can add:–
Does MSNBC’s Maddow blather about Adelson buying GOP presidential candidates? Does she report the influences of Adelson and Singer on Trump’s Iran postures? Does it report of Adelson’s interests ? That interests is all about Israeli aggression and occupation.
But she does dig Saudi out of the hole because of their sinister efforts reaching to the inner sanctum of the White House to further the Saudi needs.
Perhaps just wishful thinking from me.
Still, in the face of such, better to be optimistic and, to the degree possible, oppositional, than the reverse.
Nobody with at least half a brain takes any of the last three you list at all seriously. Their ‘powah’ is purely an illusion. The Warden (Guardian) is dead on its feet, running on the large bequest, when they beg for money, I am just and justly thinking ‘screw you, liars.’
Admittedly, I have no means of foreign payments to overseas places I am appreciating, so am not the model netizen.
Still, I would love to see The Warden fall over and die, but they are as yet far from running out of their inheritance.
It would be a great thing if their finances collapsed tomorrow, and all of their self-righteous and wealthy jerks were out of work right away.
Of course, if that were to happen, most would get jobs at their sister system, the BBC, if not there, bureaucracy or cheap fake academics.
Unfortumately, the stupid publication will continue, because they are receiving not just donations from fools, but infusions from state and semi-state actnrs for their propaganda.
NO ONE has ever been more Jew mobbed up than Trump is. In case no one has noticed what Trump is actually doing-----The Jew neocon crew that gave us Iraq is back and going after Iran.
Here is his latest:....I believe this is 6th one I have identified on here as Fifth Column Jews Trump has put in sensitive positions.
Trump names Jewish security expert to senior intelligence post | The ...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-names-jewish-security-expert-to-senior-intellige...
3 days ago - Appointment of Samantha Ravich comes after president taps Trump names Jewish security expert to senior intelligence post ....
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump chose as the deputy chairwoman of the intelligence advisory board a Jewish national security expert who is well known in the pro-Israel national security community.
Ravich, a former deputy national security adviser to vice president Dick Cheney, is a senior adviser to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, an influential hawkish pro-Israel think tank. She is also a senior adviser to the Chertoff Group, founded by Michael Chertoff, a homeland security secretary in the George W. Bush administration, and has worked with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. One of her specialties is combating extremists.
https://forward.com/fast-forward/408749/trump-names-jewish-pro-israel-security-expert-to-senior-intelligence-post/
Ravick has also worked with the pro-Israel community helping to raise money for Israel Bonds.
Ravich does not require confirmation.
Also Tuesday, Jeffrey Gunter, a dermatologist from Los Angeles, was nominated as the ambassador to Iceland. Gunter, a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate
ICELAND REALLY NEEDS A JEWISH DERMATOLOGIST AMBASSADOR
http://en.citizendium.org/wiki/Douglas_Feith
Ravich also worked with Douglas Feith, PaulWolfowitz and Richard Perle in drumming up the war on Iraq
They worked on creating "wiring diagrams" showing relationships among terror groups. For example, they concluded
''Iraq trains Palestinian terrorists associated with PFLP, PIJ, Hamas, ANO, PLF, Ansar al-Islam which has direct ties to al-Qaeda[5]''
Samantha Ravich, studied the charts and reported back to Scooter Libby. Wolfowitz personally
https://assets.aspeninstitute.org/content/uploads/files/content/docs/asg/ASGChallengeTextwCOVER.pdf
At Aspen Ravick showed her hand in advancing a anti Russia policy to get Russia to stop supporting Iran, her suggestion is to basically undermine Russia economically and financially in order to make them kow tow to the US.
Poor Iceland. Seems they are being targeted by the Jews for attempting to ban circumcision. Though Iceland has a tiny Jewish population, powerful International Jewry came at them full force, and, for the first time, a rabbi was dispatched to ensure that no ban would be passed, and also to encourage more Jews to emigrate there. Now the Trump Admin is set to send them a Jewish ambassador. I guess little homogenous Iceland has been taught a hard lesson.
Do you even have the slightest grasp of history?
In any case Whites aren't being "genocided". The Blue Bloods will remain. They consider themselves superior to other Whites anyway. And they have ruled Whites, for countless centuries, as mercilessly as slave owners ruled slaves in the Deep South.
Again, just because to you race supposedly matters, doesn't mean others agree. Projection is not reality.
Whites are not being “genocided” so much as they are “genociding” themselves. By not having enough children to keep their race viable, by refusing to control their borders and keep the invaders out, and by their fear of being called racist or anti-Semitic, their time will soon be at hand.
The bigger problem is that many other races are populating much too fast. We shouldn't feel that it is the Whites' responsibility to make sure they all avoid starvation and the like. Or to keep up with them. If anything there are also too many Whites and hence a temporary reduction in the population is desired. The huge "mistake" is using that as an excuse to bring in non-Whites - that's actually a crime. Instead each White would just have more, as overpopulation is reduced.
This whole "fear" thing is really about being controlled, Yes, Whites need to grow a backbone and stand up for themselves. Problem is so many of the traitors are Whites themselves.
Hello, dear Shamir!
Re Russia’s first holocaust-denial’ trial: Like Britain, Russia does not have an anti-denial law, but it appears that it is doing as well as Britain on the ‘hate crime’ substitute. This is one of the many ‘I first heard it from you’ pieces. Thank you.
What? The number of White people is around a billion, even if it goes down a bit that’s still more than enough to maintain a population. For crying out loud, Jews survived 2 millenia spread all over, with just a few millions.
The bigger problem is that many other races are populating much too fast. We shouldn’t feel that it is the Whites’ responsibility to make sure they all avoid starvation and the like. Or to keep up with them. If anything there are also too many Whites and hence a temporary reduction in the population is desired. The huge “mistake” is using that as an excuse to bring in non-Whites – that’s actually a crime. Instead each White would just have more, as overpopulation is reduced.
This whole “fear” thing is really about being controlled, Yes, Whites need to grow a backbone and stand up for themselves. Problem is so many of the traitors are Whites themselves.
According to Victor Klemperer, the phrase 'ultimate victory' became used by the Nazis, after they failed to take Moscow, and that for him, as a philologist, it was a signal that then it was known that they could not win. In his book about language of the third reich.
What was his reasoning?