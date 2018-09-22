Toilet Wars

Boys and girls are different. Once, this difference had been celebrated. Vive la petit difference, exclaimed the French, and other nations also enjoyed it. Now it has lead to multiple troubles, on the seas, in the cities and even in outer space, as you will learn now.
Men and women pee in a dissimilar way, to start with. It was not a problem for last six thousand years of recorded history, but now, for the enlightened West, it has become a real worry. This difference is upsetting for feminists, who want to do everything men do. In 1970s, the first Women Lib posters proudly presented a badass of a girl peeing in a urinal, to great amazement and envy of a few properly diversified onlookers. But that was then. Since then, the feminists decided it will be more fun to force men to use female facilities and to destroy facilities for men.
The newest American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has no urinals. It is all gender-neutral, so a few ladies serving on board the ship will be able to go to pee wherever they wish. New gender-neutral toilets take much more space, they aren’t specially clean because men miss the bowl quite often, and they are much more time-consuming. But Submission of the Male and exorcism of the Patriarchal spirit offsets this small deficiency.
Germany and Sweden eliminated urinals, too. Their toilets are suitable for men and women, they are gender-neutral but money-specific. In order to pee in a public toilet in Sweden you must use a smartphone and a credit card: their toilets not only charge a lot, they do not take coins and bills, too.
In Germany, the most guilt-ridden land on earth, a man using a urinal is branded a Nazi. A Non-Nazi German should pee sitting down, like a woman. Ditto Sweden. Not surprisingly, Germans and Swedes have the highest in Europe (over 80%) approval rate for accepting migrants from the war-torn Middle East. German and Swedish women are all for import of manly Pashtuns and Kurds, as their own men have become too effeminate trying to fit the feminist agenda. Native men just agree with what their womenfolk decide, and are too scared to dissent; while women are notoriously fickle and likely to reject what they chose in the first place.
Well, some men found a way. Berliners go and pee among the stelae of their Holocaust memorial. There are about three thousand concrete slabs, or stelas, the place is rather dark, and the smell leaves you with no doubt that local men found a solution to the lack of urinals. But not every city is blessed with such a graceful and useful memorial.
American schools have become an arena of the long war for toilets, with some kids confused about their gender playing the leading role. If Jack feels he is really Jill, may he come and pee in the ladies’? There is no acceptable answer to this question beyond eliminating toilets altogether.
In Paris, a great piece of street furniture called pissoir had been invented in 19th century, and it made city life easy. Men could pop in and pee for free and without bother. But the feminists objected to it, and the spirit of capitalism supported them. A free facility is already a beginning of hated socialism. Rapidly, the number of street urinals went down from 1200 to one. Instead, pay booths suitable for men and women came into existence. These structures demand money, take time and are complicated to use. The feminists were happy, money-charging descendants of Vespasian (the Emperor who said ‘money doesn’t smell’ and introduced a toilet tax) were very happy, but men weren’t so happy to pay for something they always had for free. So the men preferred to pee outside. And Paris stunk to high heaven.
Squeezed between malodorous streets and feminist fury, the Paris Town Hall created a new sort of urinal: open-air one, zero privacy, just pee and go away. Not much of a luxury, nothing for women to be envious about. And they weren’t envious, – just furious. They assaulted the hated symbols of male patriarchy with concrete, pouring it down the drain, and quickly blocked them and made them unusable. I suppose the owners of pay-as-you-pee supported them, and probably even supplied them with concrete at slashed rate, but it is just my wild guess. Anyway, now Paris stinks again, and the feminists may use this reason to hate men.
And now this toilet war had been carried out to the outer space. There was a strange recent incident on the International Space Station (ISS). The pressure in the station had dropped. In the search of a possible leak, a small (2 mm) hole had been discovered in a wall of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the station. The hole was located near the toilet and covered by decorative fabric.
The US astronauts demanded that their mission be aborted and they return to earth; the Russian cosmonauts just glued the hole with a bit of epoxy and the flight went on.
It was promptly established that it was not a result of a meteorite strike; the hole had been drilled. Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosm said that it was probably done by a homesick astronaut. This version was considered just too bizarre. It was dismissed by all and sundry as a new proof of Russian goofiness. The preferred version said that the hole was drilled by a Russian worker on the ground, immediately before take-off, as you would expect from inept Russians.
However, it is possible that Rogozin was right. I have heard from people in Korolyev (Russian Houston) a very unusual if unverified story that fits perfectly with the rest of American toilet gender disorder. The setup is as follows. The ISS has an American, a Russian and a common compartments, separated but interconnected. (The Russian segment is the docked spacecraft). There are four astronauts in the Western sector, and two cosmonauts in the Russian sector. Among the Westerners, there is one lady.
Though the astronauts are carefully checked, still in the space things could run into uncharted territory. The story from Korolyev says the lady objected to their toilet arrangements as demeaning for her as a woman, and tried to readjust the equipment to fit her requirements. The men did their own readjustment and complained about the feminist. In a short while, the delicate toilet in the Western sector had been broken beyond repair, for nothing is simple in the space, not even going to loo.
And the big grown men, ex-Navy and ex-Air Force captains and commanders, had been reduced to use diapers on the daily basis. It is not only unpleasant to use: the ISS has no storage for such a mass of used and stinking diapers. The Western sector began to stink like Paris streets or worse.
By that time, the astronauts became mightily upset by the lady’s extravagant behaviour, and they complained: “Houston, we have a problem! Please take her home!” Houston, or NASA, had two objections to granting their wish. One, diversity and female equality had to be maintained at all costs. The second objection was money.
Now only the Russians have the means to take astronauts to the station and back home. Though the US had landed a man on the Moon many years ago, they still have no working shuttle to fly men to ISS. The inept Russians still have their spacecraft, though their best shuttle The Buran and their best space station Mir had been dumped during the pro-Western stage of Russia’s political orientation at American insistence. The Americans have to pay a hefty sum to the Russians for each flight, and evacuation of the virago would punch a hole in NASA budget, bigger and more painful than the hole in the ISS hulk. That’s why Houston replied breezily: “This is your problem, guys! Try to get along with her!”
The Russian toilet and shower worked fine, and the Americans at first tried to use it. But after a quarrel (and alas, people forced to live in close quarters are likely to quarrel), the Russians objected and barred the Western astronauts from their Soyuz. The lady’s mental health deteriorated, and stench and floating excrement made her miserable and vicious; and eventually her companions decided to implement a smart plan. When the two Russians went out to space for scheduled work, the Americans made their way to the Russian module (there are no locks in the ICC) and drilled a hole, sealing it with a sealant and covering with decorative fabric.
It was a creative and working idea. The sealant held on for a while and didn’t burst immediately. The pressure in the station is quite low, only one atmosphere, so the hole didn’t present a mortal danger for the team. If and when the leak were found, it would be possible to insist on emergency evacuation of the crew, thus getting rid of the troublesome virago and extricating themselves from the stinky hell while blaming the goofy Russians for the failure. And the best part of it: the hole is in the section of the Soyuz capsule that is jettisoned during its return to Earth, thus eliminating all evidence of the foul game.
But the plan didn’t work out. The Russians closed the hole with a better epoxy sealant and refused evacuation. Keep shitting in your diapers, gentlemen! The Western commander jerked into the Russian module, shouting “I, as a commander, will decide what to do about it”, and he tore off the sealant. The Russians told him: “You are the station commander, but on board the Soyuz you’re just a guest”, and they bodily kicked him out and re-sealed the hole.
The cosmonauts reported to Korolyev (the Russian flight control centre), and Korolyev asked Houston to show them video records from the American module to check who went with the drill to the Russian module. The Russian sanitary block (and that is where the hole was drilled) isn’t monitored for privacy reasons. Houston refused outright.
The situation on the ISS remains tense; the Russians apparently used force to evict the Americans who tried to drill more holes. The Americans are unhappy as they have to spend all their nights and days with the troublesome woman, and their toilet still does not work. Now they hope that the US will soon be able to send a new all-American commercial private shuttle to remove them, for NASA is adamant in their refusal to pay Russians for the evacuation, and the Russians do not want to do this job for free. The latest reports speak of “whodunit in space” and of Russian cosmonauts planning more examination of the outer walls.
Thus the feminist-induced gender disorder of the West had almost caused disaster, – if you believe this story.
But another running disaster is the feminists’ attempt to derail nomination of Judge Kavanagh. One can like or dislike the judge, one can agree or disagree with his views, one may wish him in or out of the Supreme Court, but stopping him for allegedly trying to lay a girl while in high school is completely insane. MeToo, Kavanagh, I also had affairs with girls so many (and more) years ago!
Even if all the complainant claimed was true (and Kavanagh denied it) I’d find him not guilty and vote for him to the Supreme Court. Bear in mind, we speak of events that took (or not) place years ago. In those years, girls were expected to surrender only to some token force. “No means no” was a totally unheard-of idea.
I’d compare it with a parachute jump. It is usual for the instructor to kick out a hesitating parachutist. If a guy went up the plane with a parachute, and continued all the way to the door, he should be pushed if his courage fails him. “No means no” can’t be applied here. The same with the young girls. These wonderful creatures were likely to get cold feet at the critical moment while already undressed in bed with a boy, and often had to be more-or-less gently pushed. This was the game boys and girls played so many years ago. The crime of rape was known then, but its definition was not stretched as far as now.
Surely we speak of moderate and token application of force, as in case of the Kavanagh complainant. If what he did then would amount to rape, the girl would surely run to police right away. If she didn’t, it was not, it is that simple. Men and women do not need that much of state interference in their relations. If the woman kept it secret for 35 years, let her keep it for another 35 years. No man should be stopped from any position for such flimsy reason.
The Trump-and-whores saga is another example of the noxious mixture of Puritan morality and man-hating feminism. If a man of his age (we are of the same age, actually) has enough energy for his wife and for lovers, I can only congratulate him. There is no law that forbids a New York businessman or a Washington politician to court prostitutes. In some more advanced (from the feminist point of view) countries it is forbidden. In Sweden, every whore’s client faces imprisonment, while she goes scot-free. But the US is not there, yet. And hopefully it will not end there, provided the voters in the midterm elections will pay heed to their candidates’ position.
Kavanagh and Trump are the last chance of American men to regain self respect and to save America’s manhood. The stories of their adventures with girls would only encourage me to support them. It means they have some red blood in their veins. Men can and should regain the ground they lost.
PS The promised piece on the Russian Bolsheviks will come soon.
Western society is sick and dying. While many cancers are killing it, the main one, the one right in the lymph nodes is feminism. Feminism is nothing but a huge ball of lies, predicated on the main lie that “men and women are exactly equal in every way.” When you start running a society based on lies, it soon begins to crumble in a myriad of different ways. I get the feeling like our society has past apogee and is now heading back to earth (pun intended). In the 50s, men (yes, men, no matter lies Hollywood tries to spin) put other men onto the moon. Soon we won’t even be able to reach the space station at all, as Russian contract ends next April.
When men conquered and explored the earth, they did not bring women. Women were banned from the British Navy for example and were unwelcome aboard even as passengers except in rare circumstances. It’s not hard to imagine why. Hundreds of hard working men, crammed tightly onto a ship for weeks and months at at time under harsh conditions – add just a single woman and all harmony and balance would go by the wayside.
Space doesn’t seem much different.
Oh, the wonders of space exploration !
This story certainly explains the eerie silence about surrounding mysterious ‘black hole’ in the space station. It certainly seems symbolic of the suicidal rage of envy currently empassioning some of our female cohabitants.
The Buran was Russia’s *only*, not best, space shuttle, it flew during the USSR’s existence, and it flew just once and was mothballed for exactly the same reason as why America no longer has space shuttles: the space shuttle is, as it turns out, horrendously uneconomical, absurdly unsafe, and a waste of effort and money. As for the Mir, it was kept going as long as possible despite multiple system failures, because, as I remember very well, the Russian Space Agency said it was a learning experience for them to deal with a failing space station.
I don’t know about Shamir, but I have been in that position with a girl, who seduced me, took me to bed (it was my first time), and after rubbing herself off to two orgasms on my naked body, said no. What did I do? I took her ‘no’ to mean ‘no’. That was the only safe and sensible course of action. All *she* did was ruin any chance of her ever getting together with me again.
Rubbish. The vast majority of rapes are not reported, for many reasons, one of which is that the victim usually ends up getting blamed.
All of which does not mean that I’m supporting the “accusations” against Kavanagh, whoever he is. Amerikastani domestic politics are of absolutely no interest to me.
aka: ‘penis envy’
Want to piss off a ‘feminist’? Tell that a white male invented the tampon.
And then tell them that white men invented birth control pills.
Hilarious and depressing at the same time.
Perhaps a solution is to “go back to the future” and insist that the original style of unisex toilet (known as the Turkish toilet when I first encountered them in France and Spain) be installed everywhere. Those with helpful outlines of feet either side of the hole in the floor…
The urination issue has been subject to plenty of ergonomic studies. It is a sad problem that most women have not yet learned to pee while standing, so rather than elevating themselves female activists have chosen instead to subjugate men. However, according to media reports, there have already been female empowerment workshops in the Bay Area and Lower Austria, among other places, to teach this skill. The solution then is to install urinals in female restrooms too, to the extent they’re still segregated, giving women the opportunity to use them while facing the wall using their fingertip skills or ducking down with their back to the wall, an option men don’t have. Consequently, with more options, women wind up being “better off” than men.
Stylish Unisex Urinal
Just don’t put the seat up. If a man splashes his urine all over, oh well. Maybe then some sanity will return, at least in the toiletverse.
Probably that kind of ‘memorials’ should be called the ‘Memurinal’. So many people are pissed off by them.
Space Toilet story is satire, right?
An interesting case recently in America. A man was banging toilet cubicle doors. The girl in a cubicle, fled and complained to her father. He is black. She pointed the alleged offender to him. He stormed out of his car and actually killed the offender. The news report did not say the racial origin of the alleged offender. Now what was a man doing banging cubicles in a toilet occupied by a female? Even if the toilet was not gender neutral, he thought he had the right to be in there. Was he just confuesed or was the offender even him? Then the news story seems to have disappeared. That is why I think the male victim was white and LGBT and MSM suppressed the story.
Those space toilet details sound … adventurous?
I can’t believe that this kind of Nostromo-level space trucker behaviour might be for real. Sources?
The current team:
https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/expeditions/index.html
- Oleg Artemyev
- Commander Drew Feustel
- Ricky Arnold
- Sergey Prokopyev
- Alexander Gerst
- Serena Auñón-Chancellor
What a pile of horse pucky this whingey little article is, and its full of lies and cherry picked ‘facts’ about there being no urinals in Europe. Stand up urinals are everywhere in Europe. Go to any outdoor event…a concert, a parade, an exhibition, and air show etc and there are plastic stand and pee urinals just for men to use; or traditional porta potties–which still have the trough drain for pissing into. It’s not even an issue.
That the author Shamir has made this topic a priority? His masculinity feels ‘threatened’ that urinals are being phased out even though there are millions of them everywhere? Strikes me as rather odd. Tempest in a teapot.
This is what I like about Israel Shamir – he has nothing valuable to contribute about the downing of the Russian plane so he does not write about it, unlike some.
Besides, this rumour from ISS is truly interesting and quite instructive regarding feminazis in space and the human flight to Mars.
Jewpaul: “There is neither male nor female.” Galatians 3:28
Jewsus: “Rather, they are like the angels in heaven.” Matthew 22:30
My god ! The world is in genuinely perilous times & bloody toilets have become a seemingly major issue. How mind- bogglingly PISSY people have become (pun intended).
Gee, I wonder whether “pissy” & “peril” are somehow connected ?
It could all have been avoided by the use of £1 re-usable female urinals. ‘Wop it over your pussy and pee like a man’!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/6609541/poundland-is-selling-female-urinals-just-in-time-for-festival-season/
In ‘gender neutral’ restrooms, it’s most polite to leave the seat down & pee all over it.
Oh right. Global warming, overpopulation, resource depletion, rampant capitalism, the brink of nuclear war…..but the main danger?
This:
Must be interesting in your mental world.
See how crazy ( or not so crazy ? ) Freud and psychoanalists developed the ” penis envy ” ( and other ) elucubrations , which fostered feminism and maltusianism .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Penis_envy
And see how Freud`s nephew Edward Bernays https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Bernays
was able to use his uncle`s elucubrations and transform them in money , yes , in dollars . How ? well for instance with a propaganda campaign based on psychoanlytic principles he was able to put american women to smoke , what was big big money for cigarette makers . He floated ( unconscioulsly ) : ” penis envy ” ( the cigarette as a phalic symbol ) , America , freedom , be free , carry the torch of freedom .. Bernays made propaganda and public relations campaigns for eveything .
To see how Bernays worked and handled people like sheep , see the Adam Curtis BBC documentary ” The Century of the Self ” , basic to understand XX Century and the real impact of psychoanalisis ( the system did not care for the patients , Freud only saw 100 rich patients in his life )
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/the-century-of-the-self/
“Though the US had landed a man on the Moon many years ago, they still have no working shuttle to fly men to ISS.”
I’m sorry to deviate from the subject at hand here, but at some point the lies have got to stop.
http://www.aulis.com/pascal.htm
Yayks, not another Serena….
Again, the real reason Kavanaugh should be denied a seat on the court is he is the deep states point man for the Vince Foster murder cover up. Funny how this is totally ignored by BOTH parties.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/07/brett-kavanaugh-was-deep-states-point-man-for-vince-foster-murder-cover-up/
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/sep/05/space-station-air-leak-someone-drilled-the-hole-say-russians
https://www.abc.es/ciencia/abci-rusia-dice-agujero-estacion-espacial-internacional-pudo-sabotaje-201809050926_noticia.html
I read in the european press , at the beguining of september , that there were a mysterious hole ( 2 mm ) in the Soyuz station , which the russians though it was a sabotage , and sealed it .
So , it happened . Beware of little holes in space !
Thank you very much to Unz and Shamir for the article .
So when is Big Brother going to put surveillance cameras in restrooms under the rubric of “The War on Toilet Wars”? ‘Cause there’re bound to be a few ass whoopins on this and they’re gonna want video evidence to prove their cases.
Image result for vaping in the gender neutral bathroom:
https://www.google.com/search?q=vaping+in+the+gender+neutral+bathroom&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=xhE8H0N-3ZFl4M%253A%252C5hdgDs46zIqFqM%252C_&usg=AI4_-kThsyMbNNahOII_4pAQLxpWJ9lC4Q&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjhiuuq3M7dAhXF11MKHcReAAcQ9QEwAHoECAYQBA#imgrc=xhE8H0N-3ZFl4M:
Nothing wrong with the girl getting off on the guy twice without surrendering her virginity. Congratulations to her for taking charge!!
Usually this particular shoe is on the other foot—so to speak—with the lady in a snit of dissatisfaction.
BTW, petting to orgasm without penetration used to be SOP.
Remember, no “protection” in those days. We are talking about pregnancy, not HIV.
This arrangement actually generally worked to everyone’s satisfaction.
The Nazis were traditionalists who wanted women home in their place nurturing children. They would hardly let them into the workplace.
“Vive la difference!” gets the relationship between the sexes exactly right: it is one of complementarity. Feminism and Machoism, the counterfeits of masculinity and femininity, are celluloid replacements sold to the maases to pressure the vulnerable to fight a faux fight where the dance of complementarity should have been.
Cui bono? The one who makes out like a bandit by stepping in, for a fee, of course, to resolve the damange done by the fight the intellectually and morally weak invariably engage in in imitation of big screen behaviour and commercial muzak egging-on, whose preaching they obey in order to attain the putative Easy Heaven they are literally sold on.
This and hatred of God (who created them male and female) explain the subterfuge.
Shamir, like the Unz Review itself, “tell us truths ( feminism is bad stuff/ regnant Talmudic Judaism is behind what’s bad ) win us with honest trifles (What’s wrong with a urinal? What’s wrong with free speech applied to criticism of Jews? ) to betray us in deepest consequence” ( Macho fornicators/ Material Darwinists will save us!)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_J._Feustel — US , 53 yo , geophysicist
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_R._Arnold — US , 54 yo , teacher
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serena_Au%C3%B1%C3%B3n-Chancellor —- US , 42 yo , MD ,engineer
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Gerst —- Germany ,42 yo , geophysicist
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergu%C3%A9i_Prok%C3%B3fiev — Russia , 43 , Pilot
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oleg_Artemyev —-Russia , 47 yo , Physic
‘The Politics of Piss’
Some pee in the toilet
Others on it.
Some put down the seat,
Then wizz upon it
Others ignore the toilet altogether
And piss everywhere but the toilet
Fuck feminization, globohomo n trans-everything
Remember just because we don’t have time or money to oppress you
Doesn’t mean you’re human. Yids won’t protect you forever useful idiots.
while I agree that ‘no’ didn’t always mean no, I don’t remember ever having to use actual force. I.e. over-powering a girl with male strength at the critical moment. And I wouldn’t want my daughter to consider that a normal condition of courting.
Up to a point, over-powering a paramour, as in for instance pushing her against a wall in a moment of passion, or hoisting her onto a table or countertop, is common, but if she ever said or otherwise implied that she wasn’t on board for the consummation, I never remember any time when it was appropriate or assumed that one would just force their way in, and damn the (real) objections.
But I admit, it is a nuanced dance.
The feminists are not the real motivation for the unbridled hatred towards Judge Kavanagh.
Affirmative Action is the real motivation behind their unhinged delirium.
There is a palpable fear that a conservative, ‘original intent’ court might decide that even White men are entitled to the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantees of “Equal protection” under the Constitution.
This would mean that working class white men are given equal opportunity at university admissions universities and job promotions!
God, can you imagine such horrors?!!
Just imagine American racist, CIS, politically conservative,= neo-Nazi, homophobic, gun-owning, Christian practicing, especially Southern, Confederate flag waving, Ford pickup truck driving, heritage American white men being treated as equals in the courts or corporations in this country?!?!
Google would have to re-hire that white man it recently fired for expressing verboten and highly offense crime-thoughts!
Just the idea of white men being treated as if they weren’t congenitally guilty (evil) and morally reprobate, is unconscionable!
when you consider how far down the road of ‘social justice’ we had come!
and all that was possible, and nearly in our grasp!
to have yet another White man! on the court! And a conservative (Nazis) at that!!!!
is just too f’n much for the progressive-liberals to take!
We were on the verge of effectively, socially and economically castrating working class White men once and for all! Disenfranchising these deplorable, irredeemable racists finally, and at long last- the solution was at hand!
http://i0.wp.com/truepundit.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Supreme_Court_US_2010.jpg?resize=1500%2C575
Anyways, that’s what all the hysteria over Judge Kavanagh is all about.
They just use the feminists as a pathetic attempt to raise the hackles of women by rousing the ‘sisterhood’, and distracting from the real issue, and bullshitting everyone that abortions will soon be illegal!
But the real issue that’s driving them insane is race, and the racial spoils system that’s been fucking over poor White men since I was kid.
All I can say is fuck the leftist progressives. I shouldn’t, but I confess I do hope the pendulum swings a bit in the other direction for once.
I hope all those guys on in the Western side of the space station are liberal-progressives.
And like the denizens of San Francisco, learn to love the smell of piss in the morning.
Has anyone heard of the legal principle that women can do no harm?
If the Prince and his men were riding through the forest and a female peasant gave them the middle finger salute, they cut her husband’s finger off. Or her father’s digit if she was a maid, or her brother’s.
Women were not subject to the law. The men of the family were responsible for their behaviour. In return for which, men were entitled to beat their women to keep them in line, but not kill them.
The legal idea women can do no harm could explain the later and much maligned notion that in law women are not persons.
If I had to explain feminism it would be the belief women are fully persons who can do no harm.
Aint that the gist of it!?
They’re fun, they’re cute, it’s ok to let them out for a run sometimes, but make sure you let them know who’s boss and where the limits are.
Thank you, Israel Shamir. I haven’t laughed so hard in days.
In other words, feminism is social control for females to bend them to the will of certain mammonite male handlers.
It is sold as independence.
Feminism is for conquered peoples.
Men and women pee in a dissimilar way, to start with. It was not a problem for last six thousand years of recorded history.
A bachelor, then.
It has taken me years to train Ms. Krull to put up the toilet seat after her.
Germans and Swedes have the highest in Europe (over 80%) approval rate for accepting migrants from the war-torn Middle East.
Links or it didn’t happen. There’s a majority against ME immigration in all European countries.
KKK
Kinder-Kirche-Kueche
Don’t be silly.
To piss off a woman, tell her men are better at making a cherry pie than she is.
And, men, fess up! to the ongoing encroaching and preening and boasting that women have to put up with.
ROFL. I had had to explain “delusional idiot”, I could just say “Gordon Pratt”.
It’s “unfair” that men’s bladders have a hose attached that allows them to use a urinal, whilst women have instead a covering sheath that prevents efficient, dry use of a urinal.
Accordingly we must punish men to equal the playing field.
But now I am thinking: it is unfair that some people have legs, and others do not.
Accordingly, we must force each person to use a wheelchair and not make use of their legs. After all, equality.
Even more unfair is that some folks are smarter than others. There are, of course, certain drugs and procedures which can reverse this unfair situation. We must apply them at once to the smart, in the name of equality.
And what of the cancerous? Surely it is not fair that they are ill, whilst others are healthy. Since we cannot cure the sick, we must, absolutely must, give cancer to everyone. After all, it’s only fair.
Mrs. Krull is trainable? Fancy that. Selective breeding, I assume?
I insisted on the laissez-faire approach. It’s a toilet seat; it ain’t complicated. If it’s down, and you want it up … well, stupid, lift the damn thing up. If it’s up, and you want it down, don’t stand and howl — put the damn thing down.
I assume Mrs. Anonymous figured it out, unless she liked sitting on cold porcelain.
Why piss one off at all?
- Houston, we have a problem.
- This is Houston. Please report the nature of the problem.
- Never mind.
- Would you repeat that, Odyssey? What is the problem?
- Nothing.
- I didn’t read that, Odyssey. Please tell us what the problem is.
- You know what the problem is.
Pascal doesn’t understand the basics of how computers work. His information is largely based on publications that were inaccurate. Most publications were inaccurate. All computers of the day had quirks; only highly trained individuals (typically mathematicians) could make them run.
For example he claims ones complement arithmetic is somehow inferior and unworkable compared to twos complement. Ones complement was widely used for decades, and it works just as well. The only reason we do not use it today is the standardization brought to the industry by computer chip manufacturers.
bullshit
Hitler himself chose a woman as his favored film director to catalogue his triumphs
women were encouraged to work in offices
in the fields
and even in the factories
but if women wanted to stay home and tend to the little ones, there’s nothing wrong with that either.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/clear-majority-of-israelis-oppose-accepting-refugees-poll-says-1.6490856
The highest levels of support for accepting refugees were measured in Spain (86 percent), Germany (82 percent) and Sweden (81 percent).
So either condoms were unavailable where you lived or you were (are?) unaware of their existence. BTW, speaking both from personal experience (with condoms for myself and pessaries or sponges for partners) and as one who was once a demographer specializing in human fertility, barrier methods, when properly used, are as effective a method of pregnancy prevention as any other.
“Torches of Freedom” campaign. Bernays got the term from his Uncle Sigmund’s New York disciple A.A. Brill. Bernays had been hired by George Washington Hill, head of American Tobacco, in 1928 for an annual retainer of $25,000. Hill, according to Bernays, “became obsessed by the prospect of winning over the large potential female market for Luckies. ‘If I can crack that market, I’ll get more than my share of it,” he told Bernays. Getting women to smoke cigarettes would be “like opening a new gold mine right in our front yard.”
Ditto contraception.
Ditto abortion.
Ditto sex change operations…
[
When I get a minute I’ll look that up in Strom’s Exhaustive. But it sounds right.
That gets to the point that’s significant that is raised by the article (feminists, neoliberal BS social engineering around unisex terlets etc.)
So then, sex as a conditioning tool for mass society, and it’s total ubiquity into every facet, humans are in a frenzy to conform to rigors so as to be rewarded or banished. Digression here.
THe point is, that sex is like race in that it is used obsessively as a control device, and you better get on board or else, it is reinforced at every turn. So that’s why there’s so many perverts and racists. They are really taking a pre determined diversion from the in harnessed regimented squirrel cage. Just about all the drive in social things is about gaining a few points to get ranked up to the point to be a player, to get the lady, and that can be the ladies too, climbing the ladder, but woe if you don’t, you will be trashed.
But there’s more misfits and demented pissed offs now, and the society is flyin’ apart, maybe….!
Mr. Shamir,
I read about the likely drilled hole.
What are your sources re. the ISS? It all sounds piausible to me, but where are the details from?
BTW, it is not unlike Lisa Nowak’s insanity over ten years ago, but she was on the ground at the time, although she had been in spaaace.
She did use astro–nappies (OK, diapers for the Yanqui) to save time on her cross-country drive.
I recommend the zombie version of Encyclopaedia Dramatica’s article (zombie meaning the site, not the article, since it is a zombie version of the site, I would guess that at least some reference links don’t work now) as a starter on it. Lisa Nowak.
One pic. would be distasteful to many, rated R.
Otherwise, recommended reading.
WTF would or could she have done if she had flipped out in orbit?
She sure did a spectacular enough job of flipping out, on company (NASA) time on Earth.
Shamir is wrong. US female astronauts are experienced diaper users: http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/nasa-astronaut-lisa-nowak-escapes-jail-plea-deal-violent-love-triangle-case-article-1.414775
Apr 11, 2013 Children Of The State
Radical feminism and global collectivism are slowly but surely eradicating individuals and families alike paving the way for a one world government controlled by the state.
I read about the likely drilled hole.
I think it was meant as satire. It has to be. Too crazy to be real. But it does say something about the craziness of our gender politics.
I have heard it from a friend who lives in Korolyev, but I had no means to verify that. Some details corresponded to the published stuff, for instance that the hole was hidden under fabric near toilet, and that toilet area has no monitoring cameras, and that this module will destruct on the way to earth. But others are hearsay, but very entertaining. Se non è vero, è ben trovato!
Sorry, not bullshit, but thanks for listing the few exceptions.
In 2018, professional straight white men are the oppressed person’s in the us of a. This critical anomaly in u.s. society has not blossomed overnight. It’s been a work in progress for a couple of decades. Here’s my story.
Within the past 2-years, I was victimized by a cohort of self-entitled professional women from the world of TESOL and the State Department’s Office of English Language Programs (OLEP) flagship exchange program called English Language Fellows.
Fellows work under U.S. Embassy Cultural or Public Affairs Sections on programs created by the Sections at the embassy of the country they are assigned to work. That is, unless they are openly conservative or republican, and a straight white male, especially, a single straight white male.
I’d lived in the region I was and ELF for close to 12 years and I served as ELF five times in three different countries of that region. I was officially a contractor, not an employee of the gubmint, and contracts run 10-months and are renewable. During the past ten years I’d turned down three other contracts due to family reasons. There are some places in the world I will not go to pretend for work.
Over the ten year period obvious changes to the ELF programs and OLEP occurred.
Notably, the program went from sort of a backwater existence far below things like the Peace Corp (largely youthful and undisciplined drug and alcohol abusers – I’ve seen the 2007 study from a prestigious organization). Today, the ELF program’s been being added to the forefront of of various efforts of public diplomacy programs.
What changes have occurred? The ELF program and OLEP, combined with the ELF program administrators at Georgetown University is almost exclusively promoting gay exposure issues, multiculturalism, diversity, and promoting Muslim’s as victims of oppression (Palestinian Muslims and other on the official deep state/neocon shit list were not included). Yes, they do a great job teaching English sometimes, but ELF’s and their embassy sponsors are a mostly Clintonian zombies.
Due to the increasingly elitist and self-entitled Liberal nature of the management level staffs at Embassies, and those in the State Department and OLEP appointed during the Obama era, think Yale, Columbia, Princeton, et al., the makeup of ELF’s and managers of OLEP went from a roughly 60/40 make up of female and male, to an abominable 80/20 or worse.
Today, the ELF program is managed almost exclusively by female Hillary Clinton worshipers who select like minded female or queer male teachers for the exchange program.
OLEP managers in the DOS or Georgetown will tell you that the embassy Cultural/Public Affairs officers select the teachers they feel meets their needs for a project. But, this is a deception Hillary would gush over. It’s the OLEP and Georgetown people who send dossiers to the embassies to choose from, so they cherry pick the teachers that embassy officers review.
My problems began with Trump’s election. Although previously, everyone who knew me believed I was a right-wing conservative because I’m a short haired good looking hard charging alfa male – I believe that if you want something done right, do it yourself while you also teach someone do it. I came from a rough life, first in my family to go to college, and I’m a hard but smart worker. I earned my way up the career ladder to my zenith position as a Senior Sales Engineer with a leading corporation. It was great, but I knew I reached my peak, layoff loomed and I’d get replaced soon. I saw it happen to others a dozen times. In fact, my final promotion happened for that reason.
I left to enter a new career. Unfortunately I was not well versed in governmental employment wherein the employees do absolutely nothing out of fear of making a mistake an making pit of hell for yourself and your career. In the Army you salute and follow orders, produce, or scrub floors for years (metaphor). In a great well paying corporate job you produce success or get canned. In Public or Cultural Affairs you hide in your office, do or say nothing, neglect results oriented work, take credit for things others do, then write reports about how outstanding you are.
Being an OLEP contractor, I was released from any need to be an ass kissing pissant on a pole such as most government workers. I never even heard of the concept passive-aggressive until I stepped foot in an embassy. In retrospect, I made allies on the region’s DOS desk due to my self appointed and independent role in a shit-hole country. (I can’t go into details.) I made enemies of embassy officers t because I was doing the things they pretended to do but for which they took all the credit. During my last assignment I was avalanched by the kind of women Rush calls femnazis and that Israel exposes in his riveting article.
I didn’t realize early enough the changes going on in the minds of younger people in America. Women Israel writes about avoided me. It was odd to attempt to have a conversation about teaching with women who instinctively despised my straight male whiteness. Add to them the several gay men who made advances on me too (that I sternly repelled) during a four-day pre-departure orientation in D.C. to the list; by the time I reached my country of assignment not only my colleagues but my DOS supervisor called a Regional English Language Officer (most of whom are white women with some gay men and a few black or Muslim women sprinkled in for diversity ) already despised me. Unknown by me, rumors about me preceded my presence.
My only ally within the embassy or the OLEP program was a local married female embassy staffer who knew about my political work, my personal donations of more than three thousand dollars to local orphanages, home for children with AIDS, my volunteerism in small village schools, and more. Otherwise, I never spoke to any American’s about my personal work. Most American’s I worked with disliked me because they thought I was a conservative. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) Yet, I was not.
Once I was asked to create some teacher training modules. I did so using my Paulo Freire philosophy and my radical belief in telling the truth about my Presidents and more. Yet, when the “Liberal” women learned I openly despised the Clinton-Bush-Obama criminal entity, and all of their tentacles, I was toasted to charcoal. They isolated me and constantly made needling, disparaging comments, accusations, traps with changed meeting times or cancelling of events without including me in the emails, and the many other ways the so-called liberal women and their whipped male gay teachers use to sabotage and demote those who differ from themselves.
It took it’s toll on me. I reached a point during which I called a meeting and explained that I refused to succumb to their ongoing efforts to isolate and ostracize me. That began a sort of Battle of the Bulge and during our annual TESOL conference, where there were close to fifty ELF’s and 10 RELO’s, no one gave me the time of day.
I was not a Trump supporter. But, with my eyes opened to the likes of the Clintonesqe Liberals I realized too late that the Democrat Party was no longer one of the people.
I decided to educate myself regarding my role in my country as a white male who’s been almost a card carrying member of the Far Left.
When people spoke to me about resistance to Trump, I spoke to them about “resistance” to Hillary Clinton, her corruption, cheating in the Primary, and the corrupt Debbie Whateverman Schultz. I tell them that I know what Hillary is like because a former intimate acquaintance who knows her told me. I told them about Bill Clinton’s dalliances with sexy and beautiful Saudi women (yeah, my friend was a Saudi Royal but more of an intellectual sexy woman (very unusual for a Saudi Princess but she had purchased her freedom for close to four million dollars to her husband who took her money in exchange for approving all of her endeavors and travels. She was getting a PhD when I met her. Sadly, in 2004, she told me she fucked Bill Clinton – the reason I stopped seeing her. Our wonderful relationship was over. That was a tough decision though. To think about being in the same warm and cozy vagina that Bill Clinton polluted almost made me vomit so I had no choice to cut ties. She went back to Saudi for good one day and that, was, that. Now I say good riddance.
The women Israel writes about, the capture of the Democrat Party by the corporate scum, and now the fake Bernie progressive movement that’s spawned a far-left cabal of gay and and non-white whacko’s trying to infest America with ISIS minded Muslims has helped me to become a Far-Left Libertarian. I won’t say they forced me or pushed me. I take responsibility for my political re-education. The Democrat Party died with Tip O’Neill’s departure. It got pushed down harder when the effete John Kerry explained I’ll fight to the last vote being counted – just kidding. Congrats Georgie Boy!!
Then the Red Sox won the world series and I was never the same man because rooting for my team was less fun knowing they could actually win. That ball rolling past Bill Buckner’s torso – between Buckner’s leg’s, was like snorting a pound of coke for all the excitement I got from being a loser again.
Back on topic. If anyone wants to know why a white men who doesn’t own a giant pick up truck, who has five degrees, who has a dark brown skinned wife from Central Asia, who is not a dude, or a redneck (I’ll get there soon, I think) and who’s just now waking up to what it means to be white, but who is not a racist, but who is definitely an gayist, who believes that anyone with a penis is male and therefore should use a male bathroom no matter how feminine his clothes are, supports Trump – it’s because conservatives welcome me and listen to my ideas and accept the fact that I am also not easy to label.
I can disagree with Conservatives and enjoy their friendship but not so with today’s whiners in the Clinton-Obama Democrat Party.
It’s good to be far left Republican.
you’d actually bring up the notoriously depraved Weimar regime, to make your point?
Weimar Germany, (a betrayed and starving Germany, enslaved and brutalized by its treacherous and cruel occupiers), make today’s Hollywood Weinstein-type of filth look like ascetic puritans by comparison.
Women were chattel, and children were reduced to depraved sexual exploitation in order to barely survive.
https://www.darkmoon.me/2013/the-sexual-decadence-of-weimar-germany/
as the link points out, the descent into sexual depravity and child exploitation was mostly orchestrated by the International Jewish supremacists, who had not only intrigued to betray Germany to its humiliating fate, but then descended upon Germany with their counterfeiting machine the Fed, to buy up German institutions and theaters and night clubs all at ‘pennies on the dollar’. Such a deal!
Indeed, the eerie parallels between America’s plunge into the moral abyss and Weimar Germany’s reign of horrors, is not lost on those paying attention to who owns the institutions of America cultural septic tank; (((Hollywood, Madison Ave, book publishing, Google, CNN, cable TV in general, Facebook))), et al, ad infinitum.
We may as well call it Weimaramerica.
Where as you clearly are advocating, women are exhorted to be ‘nasty’, as they lust after lucre and wander the cock carrousel in search of happiness, only to end up old, barren and lonely.
it was due in no small part to the serial abominations visited upon the starving German people by oppressive Jewish supremacists, that motivated the German people ultimately to vote for a man like Hitler.
I will make a special trip to Berlin to piss on the Holocaust Memorial!
Very good satire, Mr. Shamir…..Thanks.
Yes , it was like that , Abraham Brill was the first psychoanalist in the US , he translated to English Freud`s writings .
And yes all the dittos you mentioned came behind , plus ditto 2×1 , that s to say two workers , ( husband and wife) for one salary since the 70`s , and what else …..
Up to the 60`s one wage earner , usually a man , could maintain a wife , buy a house and raise 3 chidren . But from the 70`s a working husband plus his working wife had more difficulty in buying a house and rasing 2 children than in the previous decades . If you add the IRS taxes of a couple , plus the VAT ,social security and other taxes you see than one of the 2 salaries goes entirely to pay taxes . Strange liberation .
You’re not making any sense. I didn’t quote the reference to Weimar in support of it. And your pictures of women working include Soviet women working. Communists encouraged that, it contrast to Nazis. Then you put down the Nazis, and show a bunch of degenerate, working women without families. I often like what you write, but today, it seems you flew off the handle, unthinking.
I don’t know how much of this story is true, not having been to Europe, but if it is true then I think the place is better off under Sharia. Bring on the Muslims. Actually, I’m told their numbers are pretty modest. Still, if EU men are de facto trannies they are no longer exemplars of “Western Civilization” and do not deserve to be protected from ‘non-western’ influences.
It’s annuddah P I S S – S H O A !
Christianity was a degenerate cult of sexually deviant Hellenized Jews who hated the White people’s fascist Roman Empire and hoped it all came to an quick end, just like the anti-fa of today. The evidence is all throughout the Jew Testament. As Christianity became the dominant religion feeding on the remains of the Roman Empire, it had to be adapted to regular folks’ lives, and commentaries full of creative interpretations jerry-rigged into creaky traditions have tried to make the sexually-deviant Jewsus’ words mean exactly the opposite.
But there they still remain, in all their readily apparent degeneracy.
Nothing much has changed in 2000 years, including here in America, a nation founded on the old foundations of the Roman Empire, which is why there are fasces in the Senate and many other places.
There is 1500 euro fine if you’l be caught! Think again!
True re condoms.
But we were talking about teenagers.
At least, the person I was responding to.
Also, I was talking about a small town.
Sponges, pessaries and the science of barrier protection at the Drive-in on Saturday night??
Did you ever hear to teen pregancies? Perhaps you are too young to remember how lives were ruined. Get real, Mr. Demographer!
So Houston may have evidence an American astronaut and officer sabotaged the ISS . Court-marshall
I was going to correct you and say vive la petite difference.
But then I’d have to correct myself. For it should be vive la grande difference.
We have been at “the brink of nuclear war” ever since the Manhattan Project. But, save for one madman from the Show Me State, no one with the capability has ever waged it.
Now compare the toilet situation today with that of 1945.
A picture’s worth a thousand words.
Milo Yiannopoulis is quite correct about what feminism has become.
‘…Women lived within a regime characterized by a policy of confining them to the roles of mother and spouse and excluding them from all positions of responsibility, notably in the political and academic spheres. The policies of Nazism contrasted starkly with the evolution of emancipation under the Weimar Republic…some exceptions stood out in the regime…
Women in Nazi Germany
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women_in_Nazi_Germany…’
So we prefer to think…as the Wikipedia entry bears unconscious witness.
Aside from Rurik’s example of Leni Reifenstahl, I’ll point you to Hannah Reitsch and Melita Maschmann (Account Rendered). Film director, test pilot, Fuhrerin leading German settlement in Poland.
Of course Nazi Germany was still sexist — so was the rest of the world, and if traditional women’s roles were still praised under Hitler, they were elsewhere as well.
We always want to turn it all into a moral fable, with Nazi Germany = ‘bad’ in all respects. Fifty years ago, accusing Hitler et al of homosexuality was still fashionable. Now, sexual equality has become a shibboleth — ergo, the Nazis must have been sexist. I suppose if we ever go over to vegetarianism, we’ll hear about how the Nazis were big meat eaters — and never mind Hitler’s actual diet. ‘The Nazis’ become a kind of evolving scapegoat — eternally guilty of whatever crimes are regarded as heinous at the moment. So now it’s sexism. I’m not terribly surprised.
Yeah, the Nazis sought national regeneration, and yeah, in that regeneration, women were supposed to play their traditional roles.
So? Actually, the general revolution opened a lot of doors for women. Other than Riefenstahl, name another great female director active in the 1930′s.
“Jewish supremacism” can’t be much of a threat if Mr and Mrs Carlson can outbreed them and all the others you picture.
Well, either it was true, or FDR and his gang were liars. Take your choice.
Triumph of the Will was an overwrought piece of kitsch, a monochrome visual Gummi Bear. It’s as camp as anything out of Weimar’s cabarets. The only other work of hers that comes to mind is her lurid photo collection of overhung East Africans.
Perhaps the latter could be seen as proto-Rushtonian.
‘…Perhaps the latter could be seen as proto-Rushtonian.’
Must be some way it’s Nazi and bad.
Have you ever considered a job at a poultry farm? You could quack like a duck.
Milo is a faggot pedophile. Wake the f*ck up and quit standing up for these Zio-Repubs.
After much research, I’m thinking Hitler and National Socialism might have been the best alternative at the time for the German people, and after all, a leader of a nation is supposed to look after his people.
Propaganda has been around since Christ was a corporal. Let’s have a little look at American propaganda shall we..
https://www.pinterest.com/greathistory/wwii-propaganda-american/
It’s all a LIE. Google “space bubbles” in ISS..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PB7AwZzaOo
It’s ok, just pretend to be on your mobile phone. If anyone comes over to ask, tell them you’ve come to mourn your great grandfather who was killed in the holocaust. Try not to laugh until they’ve gone.
Sorry dude, but I’ve got to call you on this. I am a semi-retired medium/heavy truck mechanic. When I read this analysis of the the rocket shut down system as the LM was about to land on the moon I could not believe what I was reading. It is the most ridiculous thing I had ever heard of. Why would they have not used an electro-mechanical relay(I just called them relays, widely used in the late 60′s, early 70′s. If you swallow this shit, you’ll swallow anything. Do me a favor, read it and think about it…
http://www.aulis.com/csm-lm_orbit.htm
@Israel Shamir
Thanks for the link – the Pew link is here:
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/09/19/a-majority-of-europeans-favor-taking-in-refugees-but-most-disapprove-of-eus-handling-of-the-issue/
Now, my problem is this: in the (disappointing) election in Sweden recently, the Sweden Democrats got 18% of the vote and that was after most of the other parties had stolen their issues re. immigration. I find it very hard to believe that only 16% of Swedes opposed more immigration.
A rule of thumb is that the opposition to migration is double that of the local nationalist party, only people find other issues – like the economy – more important than immigration, which is why they don’t vote nationalist.
In Silverman’s case it looks like she is the one being USED by the Goy. In fact she brags about how Jimmy Kimmel and every other Goy in Hollywood screwed her up the ass. She looks as if she was prepared to ranch a few peckers when she moved to Los Angeles on the casting couch…No bloom to lose.
As for white females being exploited by Jews let us look at the reality. Stormy Daniels was the product of a broken home. Her redneck father was 21 when he abandoned her and his teenage wife and fled to out-of-state. Typical white rural redneck trash. So anyhow, she grew up in a bad neighborhood.
So she moved to California and did porno films for Jews. Okay. But whose fault is that? The Jew? Or her own redneck white trash father?
“Outbreed them” …and the blacks and the Muslims and the Mestizos too.
With limited resources your kid cannot go to college. You’re broke with 6 kids so you end up poor in a bad neighborhood.
Your kids go to lousy public schools. With the blacks and Mestizos who themselves have limited resources.
Your daughter tries to fit in and ends up pregnant by a black teen who will never pay a cent. She gets into drugs with them. She ends up a crack whore.
Your son also gets into drugs earlier, preferring the company of white stoners. He becomes a meth addict.
Your other son becomes a homosexual. He has seen how unhappy and strained marriage can be and how providing for kids can really stress adults. He is bullied in high school and has low-self esteem. Now he is gay.
Your third son is a jailbird. He got into stealing young, because he never had anything because you were broke because you had six kids. It started with the neighbor kids bike, then shoplifting, then his first B&E at 16. At that point, he went to prison. He’s been in and out of prison ever since. Crime is all he knows or is interested in.
Your other daughter was the hot one. She married some middle-class by and blew town. She is glad to be gone.
Your final kid joined the army. He was happy to be posted far away. He was the intelligent one. Nobody has seen him in years.
Of course the Tucker Carlson’s are wealthy. Maybe they can provide for 12 kids.
But when people complain about the fertility rate they are the sort of low IQ people that fail to remember how much it costs to raise a child. They are naive enough to believe that the US government run by a syndicate of liberals really sees society as a family or will subsidize them for screwing. And so on.
My homosexual friend had sent me this striking comment to post:
Homosexuals are also left out of the new PC fascism. toilets are traditionally been the place for assignations in urban culture. in one fell swoop, gender neutral toilets undermined the genuine male homosexual culture (as opposed to the prissy gaylib ‘culture’).
Homosexuality has always been a problem for bureaucratic regimes, as homosexuals (gay is a nonsense word) are subversive of the social order. traditionally they have been artists, writers and scientists, and many became communists (or fascists) in the 20th c.
Now they are flushed down the PC toilet. homosexuality is now called gaylib, tho there is nothing ‘gay’ or ‘liberating’ about the new sexuality. ‘gays’ (coined in the 1930s by frivolous hollywooders) are now packaged along with the str8s in a one-size-fits-all gender purgatory. they must resort to the internet or bars (bathhouses are mostly out after AIDS).
the second rate males are now, along with str8s, pushed even further down the scale into a safe (sexless) zone of conformity with feminists. we must thank whoever for viagra, to coax some vestigial arousal for the degenerate ‘people’-kind. (a PC term coined by prime minister Trudeau)
Why not a curved hollow dildo? Poke it in and squirt. What’s the probl… Oh, yeah. Forget it.
Echoes of history,
You may hide under hundreds of ‘Anonymus’, you remain the same obnoxious imbecile who pollute the writing space with your inanities.
That’s consistent with the observation of the vice cop in Wambaugh’s “The Choir Boys.”
They still have the “safe areas” of kids’ playgrounds to romp around in at night. When our kids were young we couldn’t let them into the soft surface play areas in the big park early in the morning due to the condoms and other evidence of nocturnal homosexual behaviours. The local authorities refused to accept the need for CCTV coverage for “child protection issue” privacy “reasons.”
Such girlish petulance. It’s easy to tell you have accepted Jewsus as your personal feminizer (per Matthew 19:10-12), and have become like the non-gender angels. That’s how you got your name Seraphim, being a gender-bender little angel for Jewsus.
Where do you get this nonsense? Urinals are everywhere. Never saw a men’s room without them.
These numbers are a complete fabrication. Somewhat more honest polls shows very little support for mass migration in Germany.
What is it with homosexual men and children’s parks?
I don’t care if they rent a warehouse or take over a district and men fist one another until they all die of AIDS. Grown men should have the right to chose what they do to themselves.
But I don’t understand why gay males are into having sex in public places that are inappropriate. Men’s toilets, parks, beaches at night.
Lesbians tend to be reclusive. Sure, there are lesbian sex orgies that take place in private, but it is not an open activity.
The Jewsus character displayed his divine pederasty in public, with a young beardless boy snuggled in his “bosom.” (John 13:23-25) Nothing much has changed in 2000 years with perverts.
“Gay” is just stupid. “Homosexual” is an oxymoron. “Sexual” means hetero.
Parisians were using it long before that. Hollywood is guilty of many, many things. But originality isn’t one of them.
Arguing with 13-year-old atheists with a bullying streak is always a waste of time.
Is this even an issue in Asia?
https://www.wikihow.com/Use-a-Squat-Toilet
Please stop propagating bullshit by incompetents, we have enough problems as it is.
That guy is a complete fruitcake and should be laughed at.
Here is someone who does not declare himself a specialist while putting shit on the Internet:
http://klabs.org/history/build_agc/ : Block I Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC):
How to build one in your basement
Next some idiot will tell everyone that an A4 Mischgerät actually didn’t work.
The explanation is that you are a retired trucker not a systems engineer.
Now get out and worry about trucks.
Jesus Christ, with people like that it’s a wonder the US had auto-targeting AA guns in time to give the Japanese problems at sea.
“But this won’t work!”
“Yep, that’s it! Better do this manually!”
On the abortion question, I do think there’s a real chance that Kavanaugh could be the 5th vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would be a good thing in my mind since it’s one of the worst SCOTUS opinions ever rendered. It scarcely even makes a pretense of being constitutional law. It is the paradigm ‘judicial fiat’ case for ‘textualists’ such as Kavanaugh, and however they may tap dance around it in the hearings, they would love to overturn it.
Given the opportunity to legislate again on the matter, the states, I’d imagine, would come down in different places, as they did prior to 1973. But I’d be surprised if significant criminal penalties for woman or abortionist were put in place in any jurisdiction.
Have you considered that the breakdowns in truth, logic, and morality that come via feminism are the key component to enabling the “scary” things you list? (No, I didn’t think so). Feminism is tearing down the social fabric of society, isolating people, ensuring that everyone is enslaved to corporate jobs, keeping men and women in conflict, and myriad of other effects that all act to keep people down, distracted, and docile. Now ask yourself, who benefits from that?
In my interesting mental world. the fight starts right at home, in our families and communities, and then must spread out from there as opposed to some delusional idea we can stop nuclear war from behind our keyboards.
Cats can be trained too. It’s almost never worth the effort though.
I love Shamir and hardly ever disagree with him, except here when he speaks of “moderate and token application of force” on a girl who might be changing her mind. No force of any kind should ever be used, in fact the slightest murmur of discomfort should stay the man’s exploring hand. “No” does mean no, but a boy in tune with his girl should know before she has to say it, and alcohol is no excuse. Such a boy might not get laid as often as a Kavanaugh or Mike Tyson type, in fact such a boy will let the girl make the first move, sure to boost his pride in his masculinity.
Although I can see, on closely re-reading your entertaining article, you already said it.
I hope that you have read about the Lisa Nowak incident, as stated, it was on Earth, but NASA is only lucky it was not in spaaace.
Was checking the link I provided, except for the one disgustimg photo (not my idea, but I am sure that you can ignore it), it is still a pretty good summary.
Recommended, except for the one photo.
I tried a couple of the sub-links, some still work, to varying extents. They all were to interesting documents at the time.
In any case, thanks again, a very entertaining and unfortunately very believable story.
You have to be a either borderline retarded or as uninformed as an 8 year old to imagine that atheism is the only alternative to worshiping a magical rabbi. Which is it with you?
Has there been much comment on the fact that a guy who is looking for a victim can easily dress himself up as a transgender female or is that male, enter the female sanctum of the women’s loo, and find an unwitting victim there.
I am totally against the idea of any transgender or cross-dressers entering the women’s loo. Can’t one get some relief somewhere? I am not in favor of “safe spaces” when it comes to ideas, but when it comes to the toilet, the women’s loo is the original safe space. Women often retreat to the loo when they are tired, have cramps, don’t feel well, have to change their clothes of their shoes, need to have a cry, or are otherwise vulnerable. That is the last place a male in any garb or by any label should be allowed to tread.
A guy who knows what he’s doing always arranges things so that the lady is leading.
It’s called making her want it.
If she doesn’t want it that much, try again another time.
Someone’s been reading Harrison Bergeron by Kurt Vonnegut Jr.
Yes, before feminism there were no wars, rampant ecological destruction, uncontrollable overpopulation, etc etc. Nothing at all.
You wave your maturity level like a banner.
No equality of these urinals that is why they are gender discriminating , men can piss on any women all over up and down , left and right and women can not do the same…
Where is Nikki ?
And ask them what they invented, to piss them more !!!
Even if you know , that they invented never nothing…
Glorious Facebook banned me for a month for posting this piece https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2018/09/how-i-was-hounded-off-campus-for-saying-women-dont-have-penises/
It appears that one may not have any opinion opposing the official one. Needless to say, Facebook also removed every post referring to unz.com – so much about freedom of speech!
Hmmm. Our decline is best show here. Why we have to conversations about intimate things?
What a shame this joke issue covers up the underlying reality neither Republican nor Democrat dare raise…
Brett Kavanaugh was at the center of damage control when Iran-Contra cocaine money-man Vince Foster ‘committed suicide’ (Foster was the Arkansas governor’s liaison to CIA narco-traffickers, concerning the operation centered at Mena, Arkansas.) Blow-job Bill & crooked Hillary never had a better buddy until it was time to shut Foster up. The investigative report versus the Vince Foster official suicide story:
There was evidence of grand jury witness intimidation.
Foster’s car was NOT at the park so he couldn’t have driven himself to the location to commit suicide.
Foster didn’t own the gun – a 38 caliber revolver – that was alleged used and his fingerprints were not even on the weapon. Police brought the gun to the scene and planted it there.
It was Kavanaugh, with the previous investigator removed, created the official ‘suicide’ story. Why? Foster & CIA narco-trafficking hush-money:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/07/12/kavanaugh-the-royal-nonsuch/
It would be informative to know the exact formulation of the questions. It may well be that the ‘do you support mass immigration’ was phrased in a way to make the respondents feel guilt-ridden if they answered ‘no’.
Thanks. And you’re still retarded for thinking that atheism is the only alternative to worshiping a denegerate Jew.
Entertaining despite stinky. Space story is just brilliant!
The Russians have no chance against this society, holes will be everywhere soon.
Yes, Skeptikal. A normal woman wants it as much, or more, than a man–with the right man. She will choose, not him. The female always chooses. All a man has to do is be the right man. If I may offer a little poem:
Lines On The Retirement Of An Old Companion
Not aware of you till six
Soon the boys comparing dicks
(Uncut according to our lights,
Ancient tribe of Smegmaites)–
To the rescue came the hand
Guilt and pleasure stretch the band
Problem solved, it’s back, for good
Just the way She knew it would
Sixteen, fifty, sixty-five
Joy and curse to be alive
Beat at night/up at dawn
Nature mama’s hapless pawn
A golden codpiece now for you
As testosterone gives way to rue
But this you know, you know it’s true:
To love a woman when she’s in heat
Is world enough, and can’t be beat
Face book just protecting truth as FB sees truth.
Amer femnists, esp those infesting NYC and Weinswinewood, have penises.
Most would call ‘em hard, ejaculating tongues.
Wonderful satire rightly castigating so-called ‘political correctness’, ‘gender justice’, etc. taken to absurd dimensions. I completely agree with the writer’s opinion regarding the Kavanagh affair and false accusations of a dirty bitch against him after 36 years to stall his elevation! Here I may remark in our Indian (predominantly Hindu) culture and tradition it is always assumed that a woman saying ‘No’ in sexual and love affairs often means ‘Yes’. There is a beautiful and popular film song too – “Yes means No, No means Yes, the meanings of women’s words are quite different from the ordinary!”
No worse than Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, IMO, but you are right that Roe was also unconstitutional. It’s ludicrous that the founders considered such sweeping dictatorial mandates as an intent of their efforts to give us all a republic of free men and women.
If the states want to outlaw abortion, (or homo “marriage” or forced integration, etc..), then in a free nation of free states, such decisions are to be made locally.
And I agree with you, that it would be next to impossible in today’s societal climate, to fully outlaw early term abortions.
you’re too generous.
it makes a mockery of the entire notion of the Constitution, and demands that social justice warriors know better, and so the Constitution is now mute.
As to the rest, I agree.
Following WWII, Germany was back up to speed in roughly a decade. But following feminism and its consequences – Merkel et al – Germany and most of the West will be forever lost.
As another example, if everything about Sweden was exactly the same as it is today except the country had remained 99% White and predominantly native-born Swedish, there would always be a way back from feminism or whatever other cultural degeneracy plagued the country (half the continent survived communism after all). When the country is half Black/Muslim there will be no way back.
The West can and did survive wars, rampant ecological destruction, and population growth. It can’t survive being overrun with low-IQ, non-White hordes. Especially if they interbreed with the native population.
I don’t want to absolve all Gentiles from their respective character flaws or their susceptibility to Jewish supremacist spiritual sewage/poison, but it would be dishonest in this context to ignore the Jewish supremacist machinations intended to debase and profane the spiritual health of Gentile society (and vulnerable young women in particular).
If you just consider feminism; was it not Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, Gertrude Stein, Susan Estrich, Emma Goldman, Susan Sontag and an endless list of Jewish supremacist gals who exhorted all Gentile girls that a ‘woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle’?
And that traditional marriage was slavery, and that raising children and being a homemaker was a drudgery imposed by the patriarchy (evil white men)?
Are not the endless and relentless movies and TV shows and ads – shat in our faces every day now for decade after hatred=consumed decade; all a manifestation of Jewish supremacist designs to destroy the institution of the Western family unit, and pit woman against man, and child against parent, and generation against generation?
Jewish supremacists in Hollywood and Madison Ave, publishing and University administrators/professors, et al, have been the arbitrators of our culture for a least fifty years and before. It all goes back to the Frankfort School, and all the commie bullshit and equalism and feminism and globohomoism.
All of that is imposed upon the West by hostile Jewish supremacists (and their homosexual and other deviant fellow travelers). Were it not for these supremacists, the children in Weimar Germany would not have had to sell their young souls or starve. And millions of young girls and women in the West today would not have considered settling down with the handsome young man in college, and raising a family, as some kind of terrible slavery to the patriarchy, (evil white men).
Sixty/seventy years ago they were just getting started. A woman like Grace Kelly could still comport herself with an actual, feminine, well.. grace.
Whereas today, she would have been cajoled down the road towards a Stormy Daniels, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, (the list of contemporary Hollywood, celebrity slappers is endless…) type of in-your-face slag whoredom.
Sure, many of these young girls are susceptible, but not all people would exploit them in the worst ways possible. But a Jewish supremacist, motivated by a endemic hatred for all Gentiles, well, that’s another (sad) story.
Gary Cooper said that “Grace Kelly acted like butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth, until you got her panties off.”
the perfect woman is the quintessential ‘lady’ at all time in public, and a raging, curl your toes, shameless whore in the bedroom.
The further from displaying their respective counter-’selves’ a woman is capable of (ideally it comes naturally), the more desirable to a (healthy, well-adjusted) man she is.
Not my personal ideal woman, but to each his own.
Daniels once remarked that she was raised in a bad neighborhood with a single mother.
Jews are not creating this environment for their children.
Daniels was born in 1979. Are we to blame the sitcoms of the eighties and nineties like Buffy the Vampire Slayer for her decision to enter the sex industry?
Madonna was her own self-invention,
When I was a graduate student we had a lab technician whom I shall call Percy. It came to pass that somebody was making a quite diabolical mess in the men’s toilets and the department was in uproar over the matter – the toilet seats, in particular, were disgracefully soiled with evidence of actual footprints in the muck. Percy took it upon himself to get to the bottom of the matter; if you’ll excuse the language.
Now those were days when political correctness had yet to be born and Percy was not backward in coming forward with the identity of a suspect – a gent on a student visa from a certain country which I shall not name – but one where lavatories, such as we might recognize, were few and far between – still less toilet seats. Accordingly, Percy followed this person into the toilet and, observing him entering a stall, apparently managed to get down on the floor and discern as to whether there were a pair of feet planted there or no. Minutes later, he came to me to confide:
“He’s in there – squatting on the seat – I looked under the door!”
I don’t know how things got resolved – quite probably through a rather unsubtle anonymous note – but the trouble disappeared right away. Men’s toilets resumed their eternal less-than-wholesome state (the women’s, I am sure, always cleaner) the stalls still displaying thoughtful writings on their walls such as “Kilroy was here” – alas, what would he make of the situation today?
If they’re not reported, how do you know about them? The passage I quoted only makes sense if you put the word “Rubbish” at the end, not the beginning.
Or another lady – there is no shortage.
There is a well-known method for decoding a woman’s meaning:
If a lady says yes, she means maybe.
If she says maybe, she means yes.
If she says yes. she’s no lady.
I was surprised it took until comment 109 for someone to mention Mr. Shamir’s rape comments.
I am about the same age as he and it was not considered in my community that forced sex was just that game that young men and women had always played and was appropriate.
” The same with the young girls. These wonderful creatures were likely to get cold feet at the critical moment while already undressed in bed with a boy, and often had to be more-or-less gently pushed. ”
Cold feet at the critical moment is a misdirected way of saying that reason and critical thinking might be reasserting themselves over the power of raging hormones and the young woman might be realizing that this was not the action she wanted to do as this particular time. To Mr. Shamir, the appropriate response is to force her to do it either “more-or-less gently”. I am curious as to the level of more as opposed to less force he believed appropriate at the time and in his encounters.
As to the comment that if it were rape it would have been reported, the level of cluelessness is breathtaking. In my youth if the young woman had gone public, she would have been mercilessly slut-shamed, her reputation vis-a-vis sex (which in that time mattered a great deal) ruined, and her story disbelieved or, at least in the case he describes of being in bed with a young man, the claim disavowed by the statement that she “deserved” the result.
I trust that the other commenters whose daughters might have been in that situation and been “more or less gently” force to complete the act would applaud Mr. Shamir’s exemplar for his persistence and discount any “cold feet” their daughter might have had.
see comments #4 and #35
Missed them, I stand corrected
The Russians provided us now with the timetable of the discussed events (I used Google-translator, so it is far from perfect):
20/08/2018. Around noon on Greenwich time, the flight engineer Serena Auñón closes herself for half an hour in the high-tech toilet “Waste and Hygiene Compartments”, which is the pride of American astronautics, after which the astrotoilet breaks down and, as it turns out, is no longer subject to repair.
21/08/2018. The commander of the crew Drew Feustel conducts long negotiations with Russian cosmonauts, in obscene terms characterizes pampers and “this damn woman”, and urges permission to go to the toilet in the Russian module.
After that, the Russian cosmonauts report to the management about the problem, but the Flight Control Center (FCC) does not agree with this decision, since our bathroom and its tanks are designed for only two people. and “they just can not stand the triple burden”. In addition, sanctions, you know.
22/08/2018. American astronauts and the German who joined them carry out a stormy discussion, personally mentioning Serena Auñón. They discuss “Where now, after filling all the regular containers for garbage, to put the used diapers?”.
They decide to temporarily store the diapers in A7L suits designed for going to outer space. Serena Auñón constantly cries, says that the “ISS now disgustingly smells” and requires a special relationship, because she is a woman.
23/08/2018. The crew commander Drew Feustel reports to Houston about the critical situation in the US segment and sets out a request to send a ship for the evacuation of Serena Auñón “for health reasons,” but Houston refuses saying “Fix your relations there as you want.” Serena Auñón is crying.
24/08/2018. On the American segment of the ISS there is a serious conflict caused by the fact that Serena Auñón is outraged by the unsanitary conditions of being in space and that she “no longer intends to constantly pull diapers, sniff and watch all this shit that flies throughout the segment,” trying to beat space dishes on the floor and tears hair of the German astronaut.
25/08/2018. Russian cosmonauts go out into space to carry out work to put into orbit four nanosatellites, install an antenna of the Russian-German experiment “ICARUS” and recycle two spent electronic blocks, which then will have to burn in the atmosphere. Cosmonauts categorically refuse to recycle containers with diapers, as this is not included in their flight mission. Yes, and sanctions, you know.
At the same time, the flight engineer Serena Auñón, imperceptibly for others, penetrates into the toilet of the Russian segment (locks on toilets are not provided for by the rules of the ISS), draws a portable electric drill from her pockets and drills a hole in the wall of the toilet/station.
Russian cosmonauts, upon their return to the station, detect a safety alarm from the depressurization system and immediately compensate for the loss of air pressure from the tanks of the Progress-MS-09 space vehicle docked to the ISS.
26/08/2018. On the American segment there is a rigorous analysis of flights. Serena Auñón, weeping, confesses that she drilled the hole in the station’s hull, and that she “did not see any other way to call the ship,” and besides, she “wanted to call cosmotaxi at the expense of Russians and in the meantime to discredit backward Russian technologies” . The commander of the crew urges her to calm down and praises for the ingenuity shown. The war of sanctions, you know.
Meanwhile, Russian astronauts examine the ISS body with a special electronic video endoscope “jProbe NT” and eventually find a perfectly round hole in the toilet with a diameter of 2 mm through which air leaves the station.
27.08.2018. After coordinating the decision with the FCC, Russian astronauts begin to seal the hole with a special sealing tape. But at this point in the Russian segment of the ISS appears Drew Feustel, reminds them that he is the commander of the crew and demands to stop the repair and recovery work.
Feustel tries to tear off the still unhardened sealing tape from the hole, but immediately gets a strong rebuff and light body injuries. Then he immediately retires to the American segment of the station.
The pressure at the station is gradually stabilized at the operating level of 760 mm Hg, the red light goes out and the alarm sounds off at last, as our cosmonauts wiped the sweat from their forehead and reported to the Mission Control Center, where loud, prolonged applause is heard.
Any daughter of mine who sneaks naked into a bed with a boy definitely asked for it. On the second thought, I have no daughter…
the text goes “If a lady says no, she means maybe”
I feel I owe an apology to 13-year-old atheists for likening the likes of you to them. They know when to stop.
You give paganism a bad name. Which is an achievement.
The double diacriticals suggest this is as much a race problem as a sex problem.
Divershitty is our strength.
You keep your hands off our Pebbles!
You left out Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucy Stone, and a host of others.
not for their children, to be sure!
“We’ aren’t to blame, that’s for sure. But (((someone))) is.
Who do you think produced and directed and wrote the script for those sitcoms. You can’t be that obtuse.
And Madonna is no different than all the other shiksas they promote as gutter whore role models for little Gentile prepubescent girls.
The list of Hollywood / music industry groomed and promoted sluts is as endless as it is deliberate.
of course there are a lot of Gentile feminists, and to a point, I too believe that women were historically (and contemporarily) treated a bit poorly by thuggish, sub-human men.
But my list of notorious Jewish supremacist radical feminists responsible for driving a wedge between men and women in the 60s and 70s as enemies and rivals, (rather than as lovers who complemented each other’s strong and weak points), was simply intended to point out the ethnic, tribal angle of it all.
Are whites responsible for the environment that inner-city blacks create for themselves?
And if Jews are doing this than why is it the rural hickish whites far from their population centers who are affected and not Italians or Irish or Polish in New York City or New Jersey?
I don’t think watching the A-Team of Facts of Life in the 1980′s drove Stormy Daniels to a life of low-rent sex work.
Not a pagan. Do you have anything to offer other than insults, lies, and utter stupidity?
Considering that Eastern faiths are tolerant of the West’s, and that Jesus is a prophet to the Mohammedans and Baha’i, the only thing left is a teenage Jew with a chip on his shoulder. Maybe a Sikh or Parsee, like Freddy Mercury, but most likely a Jew. The manners give it away.
At any rate, since men don’t talk the way you do, we can write off that large demographic.
Ultimately yes. They’d never had gotten here by themselves.
You’re awfully quiet on the teaching of evolution in the schools, which almost all Jews support. What do you have against William Jennings Bryan?
Do you think Salk and Sabin were right and Jenny McCarthy wrong about the polio shots Israelis are injecting into innocent Palestinian kids? Would you object to organizing a boycott? Nobody’s gotten polio in decades, and Iraqis never missed those shots during the sanction years.
Thanks Israel, for the opportunity/inspiration:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2018/09/26/loos-in-space/
^
Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, and wrong. And wrong again. The stupid is so strong with you, it burns. I’m thinking you’re a Christian for sure, since the Jew St. Paul had you nailed for being so ignoble. And stupid. For believing nonsense. Not to mention spewing it too.
1 Co. 1:18-26 “For the message about the cross is nonsense…the nonsense of our preaching…Not many of you were wise by human standards…not many were noble…”
I’m starting to think you’ve got a serious case of Jewish Daddy Issues.
• Jewsus: Call no man your father. (Matthew 23:9)
• Jewpaul: You have only one spiritual father. For I became your father… (1 Corinthians 4:15)
Yet more of your Blame Whitey bile. Is it that you’re a Jew, or just a pathetic wannabee-Jew genital mutilator?
Philippians 3:3 For it is we [Christians] who are the Circumcision.