"The Plundering of Ukraine by Corrupt American Democrats"

Top Dems are involved in the plundering of the Ukraine: new names, mind-boggling accounts. The mysterious ‘whistleblower’ whose report had unleashed the impeachment is named in the exclusive interview given to the Unz Review by a prominent Ukrainian politician, an ex-Member of Parliament of four terms, a candidate for Ukraine’s presidency, Oleg Tsarev.
Mr Tsarev, a tall, agile and graceful man, a good speaker and a prolific writer, had been a leading and popular Ukrainian politician before the 2014 putsch; he stayed in the Ukraine after President Yanukovych’s flight; ran for the Presidency against Mr Poroshenko, and eventually had to go to exile due to multiple threats to his life. During the failed attempt to secede, he was elected the speaker of the Parliament of Novorossia (South-Eastern Ukraine). I spoke to him in Crimea, where he lives in the pleasant seaside town of Yalta. Tsarev still has many supporters in the Ukraine, and is a leader of the opposition to the Kiev regime.
Oleg, you followed Biden story from its very inception. Biden is not the only Dem politician involved in the Ukrainian corruption schemes, is he?
Indeed, John Kerry, the Secretary of State in Obama’s administration, was his partner-in-crime. But Joe Biden was number one. During the Obama presidency, Biden was the US proconsul for Ukraine, and he was involved in many corruption schemes. He authorised transfer of three billion dollars of the US taxpayers’ money to the post-coup government of the Ukraine; the money was stolen, and Biden took a big share of the spoils.
It is a story of ripping the US taxpayer and the Ukrainian customer off for the benefit of a few corruptioners, American and Ukrainian. And it is a story of Kiev regime and its dependence on the US and IMF. The Ukraine has a few midsize deposits of natural gas, sufficient for domestic household consumption. The cost of its production was quite low; and the Ukrainians got used to pay pennies for their gas. Actually, it was so cheap to produce that the Ukraine could provide all its households with free gas for heating and cooking, just like Libya did. Despite low consumer price, the gas companies (like Burisma) had very high profits and very little expenditure.
After the 2014 coup, IMF demanded to raise the price of gas for the domestic consumer to European levels, and the new president Petro Poroshenko obliged them. The prices went sky-high. The Ukrainians were forced to pay many times more for their cooking and heating; and huge profits went to coffers of the gas companies. Instead of raising taxes or lowering prices, President Poroshenko demanded the gas companies to pay him or subsidise his projects. He said that he arranged the price hike; it means he should be considered a partner.
Burisma Gas company had to pay extortion money to the president Poroshenko. Eventually its founder and owner Mr Nicolai Zlochevsky decided to invite some important Westerners into the company’s board of directors hoping it would moderate Poroshenko’s appetites. He had brought in Biden’s son Hunter, John Kerry, Polish ex-President Kwasniewski; but it didn’t help him.
Poroshenko became furious that the fattened calf may escape him, and asked the Attorney General Shokin to investigate Burisma trusting some irregularities would emerge. AG Shokin immediately discovered that Burisma had paid these ‘stars’ between 50 and 150 thousand dollar per month each just for being on the list of directors. This is illegal by the Ukrainian tax code; it can’t be recognised as legitimate expenditure.
At that time Biden the father entered the fray. He called Poroshenko and gave him six hours to close the case against his son. Otherwise, one billion dollars of the US taxpayers’ funds won’t pass to the Ukrainian corruptioners. Zlochevsky, the Burisma owner, paid Biden well for this conversation: he received between three and ten million dollars, according to different sources.
AG Shokin said he can’t close the case within six hours; Poroshenko sacked him and installed Mr Lutsenko in his stead. Lutsenko was willing to dismiss the case of Burisma, but he also could not do it in a day, or even in a week. Biden, as we know, could not keep his trap shut: by talking about the pressure he put on Poroshenko, he incriminated himself. Meanwhile Mr Shokin gave evidence that Biden put pressure on Poroshenko to fire him, and now it was confirmed. The evidence was given to the US lawyers in connection with another case, Firtash case.
What is Firtash Case?
The Democrats wanted to get another Ukrainian oligarch, Mr Firtash, to the US and make him to confess that he illegally supported Trump’s campaign for the sake of Russia. Firtash had been arrested in Vienna, Austria; there he fought extradition to the US. His lawyers claimed it is purely political case, and they used Mr Shokin’s deposition to substantiate their claim. For this reason, the evidence supplied by Shokin is not easily reversible, even if Shokin were willing, and he is not. He also stated under oath that the Democrats pressurised him to help and extradite Firtash to the US, though he had no standing in this purely American issue. It seems that Mrs Clinton believes that Firtash’s funds helped Trump to win elections, an extremely unlikely thing [says Mr Tsarev].
Talking about Burisma and Biden; what is this billion dollars of aid that Biden could give or withhold?
It is USAID money, the main channel of the US aid for “support of democracy”. First billion dollars of USAID came to the Ukraine in 2014. This was authorised by Joe Biden, while for Ukraine, the papers were signed by Mr Turchinov, the “acting President”. The Ukrainian constitution does not know of such a position, and Turchinov, “the acting President” had no right to sign neither a legal nor financial document. Thus, all the documents that were signed by him, in fact, had no legal force. However, Biden countersigned the papers signed by Turchynov and allocated money for Ukraine. And the money was stolen – by the Democrats and their Ukrainian counterparts.
Two years ago, (that is already under President Trump) the United States began to investigate the allocation of 3 billion dollars; it was allocated in 2014, in 2015, in 2016; one billion dollars per year. The investigation showed that the documents were falsified, the money was transferred to Ukraine, and stolen. The investigators tracked each payment, discovered where the money went, where it was spent and how it was stolen.
As a result, in October 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a criminal case for “Abuse of power and embezzlement of American taxpayers’ money”. Among the accused there are two consecutive Finance Ministers of the Ukraine, Mrs Natalie Ann Jaresko who served 2014-2016 and Mr Alexander Daniluk who served 2016-2018, and three US banks. The investigation caused the USAID to cease issuing grants since August 2019. As Trump said, now the US does not give away money and does not impose democracy.
The money was allocated with the flagrant violation of American law. There was no risk assessment, no audit reports. Normally the USAID, when allocating cash, always prepares a substantial package of documents. But the billions were given to Ukraine completely without documents. The criminal case on the embezzlement of USAID funds had been signed personally by the US Attorney General, so these issues are very much alive.
Sam Kislin was involved in this investigation. He is a good friend and associate of Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer and an ex-mayor of New York. Kislin is well known in Kiev, and I have many friends who are Sam’s friends [said Tsarev]. I learned of his progress, because some of my friends were detained in the United States, or interrogated in Ukraine. They briefed me about this. It appears that Burisma is just the tip of the scandal, the tip of the iceberg. If Trump will carry on, and use what was already initiated and investigated, the whole headquarters of the Democratic party will come down. They will not be able to hold elections. I have no right to name names, but believe me, leading functionaries of the Democratic party are involved.
Poroshenko was aware of that; he gave orders to declare Sam Kislin persona non grata. Once the old man (he is over 80) flew into Kiev airport and he was not allowed to come in; he spent the night in detention and was flown back to the US next day. Poroshenko had been totally allied with Clinton camp.
And President Zelensky? Is he free from Clintonite Democrats’ influence?
If he were, there would not be the scandal of Trump phone call. How the Democrats learned of this call and its alleged content? The official version says there was a CIA man, a whistle-blower, who reported to the Democrats. What the version does not clarify, where this whistle-blower was located during the call. I tell you, he was located in Kiev, and he was present at the conversation, at the Ukrainian President Zelensky’s side. This man was (perhaps) a CIA asset, but he also was a close associate of George Soros, and a Ukrainian high-ranking official. His name is Mr Alexander Daniluk. He is also the man the investigation of Sam Kislin and of the DoJ had led to, the Finance Minister of Ukraine at the time, the man who was responsible for the embezzlement of three billion US taxpayer’s best dollars. The DoJ issued an order for his arrest. Naturally he is devoted to Biden personally, and to the Dems in general. I would not trust his version of the phone call at all.
Daniluk was supposed to accompany President Zelensky on his visit to Washington; but he was informed that there is an order for his arrest. He remained in Kiev. And soon afterwards, the hell of the alleged leaked phone call broke out. Zelensky administration investigated and concluded that the leak was done by Mr Alexander Daniluk, who is known for his close relations with George Soros and with Mr Biden. Alexander Daniluk had been fired. (However, he did not admit his guilt and said the leak was done by his sworn enemy, the head of president’s administration office, Mr Andrey Bogdan, who allegedly framed Daniluk.)
This is not the only case of US-connected corruption in Ukraine. There is Amos J. Hochstein, a protege of former VP Joe Biden, who has served in the Barack Obama administration as the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources. He still hangs on the Ukraine. Together with an American citizen Andrew Favorov, the Deputy Director of Naftogas he organised very expensive “reverse gas import” into Ukraine. In this scheme, the Russian gas is bought by Europeans and afterwards sold to Ukraine with a wonderful margin. In reality, gas comes from Russia directly, but payments go via Hochstein. It is much more costly than to buy directly from Russia; Ukrainian people pay, while the margin is collected by Hochstein and Favorov. Now they plan to import liquefied gas from the United States, at even higher price. Again, the price will be paid by the Ukrainians, while profits will go to Hochstein and Favorov.
In all these scams, there are people of Clinton and spooks who are fully integrated in the Democratic Party. A former head of CIA, Robert James Woolsey, now sits on the Board of Directors of Velta, producing Ukrainian titanium. Woolsey is a neocon, a member of the Project for the New American Century (PNAC), pro-Israel think-tank, and a man who relentlessly pushed for Iraq war. A typical Democrat spook, now he gets profits from Ukrainian ore deposits.
One of the best Ukrainian corruption stories is connected with Audrius Butkevicius, the former Minister of Defence (1996 to 2000) and a Member of the Seimas (Parliament) of post-Soviet Lithuania. Mr AB is supposedly working for MI6, and now is a member of the notorious Institute for Statecraft, a UK deep state propaganda outfit involved in disinformation operations, subversion of the democratic process and promoting Russophobia and the idea of a new cold war. In 1991 he commanded snipers that shoot Lithuanian protesters. The kills were ascribed to the Soviet armed forces, and the last Soviet President Mr Gorbachev ordered speedy withdrawal of his troops from Lithuania. Mr AB became the Minister of Defence of his independent nation. In 1997 the Honourable Minister of Defence “had requested 300,000 USD from a senior executive of a troubled oil company for his assistance in obtaining the discontinuance of criminal proceedings concerning the company’s vast debts”, in the language of the court judgement. He was arrested on receipt of the bribe, had been sentenced to five years of jail, but a man with such qualifications was not left to rot in a prison.
In 2005 he commanded the snipers who killed protesters in Kyrgyzstan, in Georgia he repeated the feat in 2003 during the Rose Revolution. In 2014 he did it again in Kiev, where his snipers killed around a hundred men, protesters and police. He was brought to Kiev by Mr Turchinov, who called himself the “acting President” and who countersigned Joe Biden’s billion dollars’ grant.
In October 2018 the name of Mr AB came up again. Military warehouses of Chernigov had caught fire; allegedly thousands of shells stored for fighting the separatists had been destroyed by fire. And it was not the first fire of this kind: the previous one, equally huge, torched Ukrainian army warehouses in Vinnitsa in 2017. Altogether, there were 12 huge army arsenal fires for the last few years. Just for 2018, the damage was over $2 billion.
When Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoly Matios investigated the fires, he discovered that 80% of weapons and shells in the warehouses were missing. They weren’t destroyed by fire, they weren’t there in the first place. Instead of being used to kill the Russian-speaking Ukrainians of Donetsk, the hardware had been shipped from the port of Nikolaev to Syria, to the Islamic rebels and to ISIS. And the man who organised this enormous operation was our Mr AB, the old fighter for democracy on behalf of MI6, acting in cahoots with the Minister of Defence Poltorak and Mr Turchinov, the friend of Mr Biden. (They say Mr Matios was given $10 million for his silence).
The loss was of Ukrainian people, and of US taxpayers, while the beneficiaries were the Deep State, which is probably just another name for the deadly mix of spooks, media and politicians.
The globalist criminal elites will not be held responsible for any of these crimes. They’re bound together by ties of blackmail forged by guys like Epstein, mutually assured incrimination in serial swindles which cross Left and Right political boundaries and literal murder in the case of guys like Seth Rich. The cozy proximity of recently-murdered Epstein himself to crypto-converso AG Barr’s family only makes me more certain that they will get away with this heist like they’ve done with dozens of other billion-dollar swindles.
If they were only stealing money it would be bad enough, but the fact that these same grifters are our “diplomats” and warmakers is positively Orwellian. Watching these petty hoodlums play nuclear chicken with Russia so they can squeeze more shekels from the supine Ukraine would be laughable if I could get the first-strike nightmares of my Cold War childhood out of my head long enough to laugh.
Who will hold then responsible? The country appears to have been entirely taken over by crookish spooks and politicians.
The US is now confirmed as a cleptocracy.
Kind of makes me wish I owned a national newspaper.
This would be a great front page story.
Actually, the central figure here is Trump, who used backchannels to get the Ukraine government to investigate Biden, even though a top justice official there said Biden was not involved in any corruption. We can speculate as to who is the whistleblower, but the article tries to paint the person as being THE sole person responsible for bringing malfeasance to the attention of the American government. It is an allegation, NOT definitive proof.
Ukraine is corrupted by outsiders (those who are not Ukrainian/Russian). In past centuries there was a simple but effective answer to foreigners corrupting their country. The Cossacks would sharpen up their sabres. saddle up their horses and have a slaughter. It was effective then and would be effective today. Get rid of those who are not Slavic.
The last act of an Imperial elite is to loot the Empire.
The owner of Burisma is Igor Kolomoisky – not Nicolai Zlochevsky. Zlochevsky sold out years ago.
The Hunt For Burisma, Part II — What Role For Igor Kolomoisky, What London Missed, What Washington Doesn’t Want To See
The sooner people start understanding who is the real owner, the sooner the whole thing will become clear.
FYI, Kolomoisky is the wealthy sponsor of recently-elected president Zelensky. Just look at the body-language at Trump and Zelensky to see the discomfort.
Link to complete photo
Look. Barry Soetoro (“Obama”), & James Comey (FBI) have not been prosecuted for spying on the Trump Campaign (as an “insurance policy” vs. Trump, in the lead-up to the 2016 Election), not to mention the fact that HITLAR-Y Clinton hasn’t been prosecuted for ANYTHING ~ Clinton “Body Count”, Benghazi, not to mention the URANIUM ONE deal, along with John Podesta, in which the deal was to sell 20% of America’s Uranium to Russia.
This is proof positive, that the “Left” is OWNED by the (((.001% Western International Central Bankers))), the (((ZIONIST BANKERS))) who FINANCE “globalism” / socialism / (((communism))), the (((ZIONIST BANKERS))) who FINANCE the “Secret Government” (CFR) & “Deep State” (CIA). “The goal of socialism is (((communism))).” — Lenin.
If you paid attention to the MSM and the comments sections you would clearly see that the establishment and the American public are completely behind plundering other countries and their resources – to the extent of “like time of day” — “This is what we do” — “We are doing them a favor”.
The bipartisan support of “Joe did nothing wrong” is endless…
The consent factory at work..
What a lying sack of smegma you are! A top Obama admin official admits to spending 5 bill to overthrow the legit government of Ukraine and shortly afterwards the VP’s son is scooping up loadsamoney from the beneficiaries of that “most blatant coup in history”? Any president would be derelict in his duty NOT to try to get to the bottom of it.
Punk-assed Corvinus has exceeded himself here, the malfeasance of which he speaks occurred while DT was working on his TV show.
The most arresting aspect of this story: here we finally meet a CIA secret agent with legally protected anonymity, one of the “lives at risk” that Langley always hectors you about. He’s out in the cold, exposed, at stake, in deadly danger every minute, cue intense James Bond music. What does CIA have him doing? Spying on the US head of state to maintain CIA control. That’s what national security means to these scumbags.
CIA is a criminal enterprise. Its sole function is preserving its impunity. CIA is the US regime. The CIA regime must be dismantled by all means.
“A top Obama admin official admits to spending 5 bill to overthrow the legit government of Ukraine…”
Try again.
https://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2014/mar/19/facebook-posts/united-states-spent-5-billion-ukraine-anti-governm
Love it. In fact the whole Ukraine “most blatant coup in history” was under Biden’s purview, and he’s publicly (at the UN) demeaned and insulted the installed puppet, just to make that clear. But whereas, as Biff said, the American public are completely behind plundering other countries and their resources, it’s hard to know what effect this will have in choosing the next figurehead. Goes for both parties. Trump supporters are apparently delighted at prospect of commandeering oil, minerals, whatever from wherever.
I suggest you try again.
The article states:
That’s pretty much the modern definition of regime change.
Since then, another $3B has been tossed into the Ukrainian cesspool to keep the post coup govt bought. So, it’s at least $8B so far, though we’ve yet to learn how much of that went directly into American pockets so we don’t know what the Ukrainian govt itself cost.
People need a new version of socialism, or some similar revolting ideology, to stand up and fight all the corrupt elites around the world.. 😉
“That’s pretty much the modern definition of regime change.”
According to Who/Whom? Remember, the perception was that President Yanukovych prior to his legitimate ouster was establishing closer ties with Russia, much to the chagrin of the general public. President Yanukovych accepted money—$2 billion out of a $15 billion package—from Russia, who pressured him to take decisive action against dissenters. A police assault on the rallies that were held to protest against the government was ordered hours after the $2 billion from Russia was transferred to Ukrainian banks. European nations blamed Russia for exacerbating the violence.
Can you say quid pro quo? Good grrl!
Furthermore, you conveniently left out the context at the end the paragraph–Since 1992, the government has spent about $5.1 billion to support democracy-building programs in Ukraine, Thompson said, with money flowing mostly from the Department of State via U.S. Agency for International Development, as well as the departments of Defense, Energy, Agriculture and others. The United States does this with hundreds of other countries.
So does “Mother Russia” and China! It is “seed” money to sway influence.
“The article states…”
It was the $5 billion given to Ukraine WHEN it broke away from the Soviet Union in 1992, NOT given to the Ukraine to incite the rebellion there in 2015. So you are promoting a distorted understanding of the situation here.
“In fact the whole Ukraine “most blatant coup in history” was under Biden’s purview…”
That would be Fake News.
“The American public are completely behind plundering other countries and their resources…”
That is a failing of white people. It’s genetic, you know. Same goes for Russia who gave billions to Ukraine in order to pillage and plunder their economy. Fortunately, the citizens of Ukraine rose up and put their foot down. They control their government, not Putin. Is there anything inherently wrong with the people there deciding for themselves their political destiny?
“Trump supporters are apparently delighted at prospect of commandeering oil, minerals, whatever from wherever.”
Are you an anti-MAGA man?
Everybody but you, apparently.
There aren’t “hundreds of other countries” that have any use for American advice on anything. In fact, there aren’t “hundreds” of other countries on the planet, so the “context” that DoS supplied is anything but useful to a half-awake person. Quite consistent with your thinking it was.
No, as the quote you cited states, it was SINCE 1992. Do you read these things before you cite them?
Neither China nor Russia sponsor political movements, much less violent ones.