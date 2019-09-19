The Israeli Elections: Who Cares?

Israelis held new snap parliamentary elections, as the previous round in April had been inconclusive. Surprise! The new round has been also inconclusive. The voters could not make up their mind and choose between Tweedledum and Tweedledee, two major parties of little substantial difference. The only noticeable distinction is personal: one party, Likud, is lead by Mr Netanyahu; another party, B&W (Blue and White, the colours of Israeli national flag) is dead-set against Netanyahu. Their policy, otherwise, is identical; the leaders of B&W are ready to join Likud-led government provided Netanyahu takes a hike. Likud has no problem in joining with B&W if they would agree to accept Netanyahu.
Netanyahu sticks to his Prime Ministerial seat like Adonijah to the horns of the altar (1 Kings 1:50), for the moment he lets off he would be tried for assorted crimes of a pecuniary character and carried off to gaol. While he is a PM, he is immune, and he intends to stay immune as long as he can.
Netanyahu will fight to the bitter end, no holds barred, for he does not want to go to jail. In Israeli politics, the politicians and statesmen are imprisoned so often that it appears a normal professional hazard. Perhaps the idea that ‘no one is above the law’ sounds good to you, but it is a very troublesome concept for it makes a person in power unwilling to relinquish the reins. The B&W leader’s will for power can’t be compared with Netanyahu’s desire to remain free. The Prime Minister almost started a war with Gaza a few days ago, but his generals refused to march it was reported. If he gave orders to shell Gaza before the election, what shall he shell while facing defeat? That is why I do not expect a smooth transition of power.
Liberal American Jews are involved: they want to break off the Netanyahu-Trump connection and to restore the bi-partisan standing of Israel in the US politics. Wily Trump created a schism between Zionists and Liberal Jews. Netanyahu is a great friend of President Trump who is a great friend of Israel. Naturally he is not a friend for Democrats in the Congress and Senate, and he is not a friend for the US Jews, predominantly Democrats. This is a new development; Netanyahu is not the non-partisan figure he was when the Congress applauded to each word off his lips. That was in Obama days; Obama loved Liberal Jews and was not very friendly towards Israel. Netanyahu hated and despised Obama, but he befriended Putin and Trump.
The Liberal Jews in the US and in Israel, closely connected with the deep state, intelligence agencies, finances, and media in both countries want to get rid of Netanyahu and install a man of their own who will chill the Trump connection and restore the old link with the Democrats. Hopefully he will restore the bipartisan standing of Israel. Such a man is General Benny Gantz, a good-looking lanky man slightly similar to late General Yitzhak Rabin. He is supported by Avigdor Lieberman, a shrewd politician.
Probably here is the right moment to remind the reader that in this story there are no good guys. Israeli politicians, whether pro-Trump or pro-Democrat, are equally evil and bloodthirsty. Prime Minister Netanyahu is complicit in uncountable murders of civilians, though the Israeli media only accuses of some financial irregularities. Killing Palestinians, bombing Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, inciting US wars from Iran to Afghanistan is a feather in Netanyahu’s cap, according to Israeli morals. His opponent Benny Gantz is a war criminal who is wanted for numerous war crimes he committed in 2014 as the commander of the Israeli assault on Gaza. He actually boasted of committing mass murder in his campaign ads.
One boasts of killing 1,364 Palestinian terrorists during the war, while another says that under Mr Gantz’s command “parts of Gaza were sent back to the Stone Age.” The videos make no mention of the 1,462 civilians killed during the conflict, according to a UN count.
reported The Daily Telegraph. Now that we have dealt with the question of moral preference between the twain (there is none), we can proceed.
The man who undermined Mr Netanyahu is Mr Avigdor Lieberman, the head of his own small party. Until recently, it was predominantly a “Russian” party of elderly émigrés from the former Soviet Union. Mr Lieberman is a hawk, or rather a chicken hawk for he never served in the army. He demanded bombing Gaza back to the stone age, bomb the Aswan Dam, executing Arab guerrillas; he never asked anything for his own electorate, but they did not mind and voted for him, time and again.
Lieberman served under Netanyahu in all his governments, as a Defence Minister or a Minister of Foreign Affairs, and he was considered a sure partner in a new government. But after April elections, he rebelled and demanded drafting observant Jews into the army. Failing that, he is out, he said. And he was out, for Netanyahu was forced to choose: to part with Lieberman or to part with Jewish religious parties. He didn’t want to part with his loyal and undemanding observant Jews to please the troublesome Moldovan politician. Without Lieberman, Netanyahu could not form a coalition, and the country went to new elections.
Since April, Lieberman upped the ante of his anti-clerical rhetoric. He said he wouldn’t sit in a government comprising Arabs or observant Jews. He proposed forming a grand secular coalition of Likud, B&W and his own party. I think it is a misnomer: Likud and B&W can form a coalition without Lieberman any time they want, and the Jewish religious parties will eagerly join it. Anti-clericalism has a very limited appeal in Israel. You can’t convincingly claim God Almighty promised you the Holy Land, if you deny His existence and His faith. You can’t vote for the Jewish State Law declaring Israel is the Jewish state for Jews, and keep Jewish religious parties out of government.
There are Israelis who dislike the Jewish religion. Some of them consider themselves “Israelis”, but there aren’t many of that ilk. Gilad Atzmon recently argued with a Haaretz journalist about who won the elections, Jews or Israelis. Pfeffer suggested the majority are Israelis and Jews, not single malt. Israelis were defeated by Jews, said Gilad. In my view, anti-clerical Israelis are a rare brand, and not an especially wonderful one. They are extremely short of compassion. Religious Jews have some modicum of compassion towards other Jews; irreligious Jews have no compassion to anybody. That’s why I think Lieberman will eventually lose his bet. But meanwhile he harvested many votes of Israelis who hate the religious Jews.
Jews and Israelis, religious and irreligious Jews are perfectly united in their rejection of non-Jews. The third party by size, after Likud and B&W, is the Joint List, the party Israeli Palestinians (“Arabs”) vote for. Israeli Jewish parties swore they would never sit in a government with the goys. They prefer to have no government rather than have a government together with Arabs. It does not matter that these “Arabs” are citizens of Israel – the Jews are not famous for sharing anything, especially power. Neither Likud nor B&W want to let them into a government coalition. There is no tangible political difference between the big parties in this aspect.
Netanyahu claimed he belongs to the Right, while his opponents are the Left. Bollocks! The Jewish Left does not exist anymore. Once it was strong; it was the force that created the Jewish state and the mighty Army of Israel. It ruled for 30 years unopposed, and afterwards intermittently, but now it is dead. There was fear that the Labour Party wouldn’t even make it to the Knesset; it made it – just. I, for one, won’t regret its demise. They had their chance to sort out the relations with Palestinians, the most important problem of Israel, but they blew it. The Israeli Left, like an American or French Left is concerned with gender problems, with illegal African immigrants, with feminist issues – their Palestinian neighbours do not interest them.
The Palestinians and their fate haven’t been on the agenda in these elections. The parties did not even bother to propose some treatment to this terrible state, when millions of human beings are deprived of most basic rights just because they aren’t Jews. Still Palestinians with Israeli citizenship (Jews call them ‘Arabs’, while Palestinians of the West Bank call them Palestinians-[19]48) went to vote and elected 13 MK, among them one great Jewish communist, Offer Cassif. This fraction could break the deadlock and save Israel from itself – if a Jewish party will break self-imposed taboo.
Trump and Putin gave some cautious support to Bibi Netanyahu. Trump had promised to present his grand plan after the elections. He did not object to Netanyahu using his images for the election ads. The fall of Netanyahu will be a terrible blow to Trump, said a liberal Israeli journalist, usually hostile to Trump and Netanyahu. However, even he noted that Trump did not go far enough to help Bibi.
Putin agreed to meet Netanyahu a few days before the elections, providing him with a good photo opportunity. Still, Putin refused to give Netanyahu anything more tangible, like a condemnation of Iran or a promise to observe Israeli interests in Syria. Moreover, Putin condemned the Israeli bombing of Syria at his meeting with the Turkish and Iranian presidents in Ankara.
On the other hand, President Putin came in person to meet the main American supporter of Netanyahu, the casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson on September 17, the Israeli Election day, at the gathering of Keren Hayesod, or United Israel Appeal, in Moscow. The United Israel Appeal is the fundraising arm of the Zionist movement, one of Israel’s three national institutions (along with the government and the Jewish Agency), raising money for the state. At its biannual sessions (like the one that took place in Moscow) the world’s foremost Jewish philanthropists, the fattest cats get together and gift millions of dollars to the Jewish state.
President Putin had been the guest of honour at this gathering, and he referred to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Putin said, “Prime Minister reminisced of his grandfather the Rabbi frequently appearing at the Keren Hayesod actions. He was an excellent orator, said the Prime Minister, and for his eloquence he was compared with the renowned Jewish poet Hayim N Byalik. Netanyahu cherishes the Keren Hayesod diploma of his grandfather etc”. A Kommersant (an important Russian daily) journalist who reported on this event, felt that the Russian President went, perhaps, too far in his lauding of the Israeli Prime Minister.
Putin and Trump hedged their bets. They expressed enough support for Netanyahu to be seen as his benefactors if he wins, and as friends of Israel rather than of Bibi personally, if he loses. Probably both presidents will regret his departure, as the liberals of Israel do hate Trump and Putin, just like their American brethren. But for Israelis and Palestinians the change will be small.
Israel Shamir can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published at The Unz Review
Ignore the author’s racism, anti-Semitism, and support for violent Jihadi Islam. Despite his histrionics and extreme intolerance, he has accidentally stumbled into something accurate:
The way forward will be clarified when the *chortle* judicial investigation *snigger* of Netanyahu ends.
Israeli temporary law is a mess that was supposed to be replaced by a Constitution. Unfortunately, in the absence of a serious judicial process, the ineptness has stumbled on for decades. I would compare the Israeli judges to the Three Stooges … However, I do not want to be sued by the Stooge estate for defaming Shemp’s good name by lowering him to the level of a Labour party judge.
Despite judicial slowness that makes the average tree sloth seem like a frenetic meth addict, time has finally expired on the Mueller like investigation of Netanyahu. In October, the investigators have to start a trial or permanently give up. Unless the ludicrous investigators have managed to conceal something of substance for years, the total vindication and exoneration of Netanyahu is immanent.
Without the ability to displace Netanyahu and Likud, B&W has no lucrative patronage positions to hand out. The exact mechanics of B&W’s demise has yet to be written.
— I think a 3rd round of elections delivering 40-50 seats to Likud is in the works (everyone likes the ultimate winner).
— Others have credibly predicted that there will be a mass defection from B&W handing Netanyahu a giant mandate without the need for another election.
Either way, Israel’s national security will be guaranteed as no concessions will be made to the non-native Jihadis that currently occupy Jewish Palestine.
PEACE 😇
The whole election was completely useless and unnecessary. The blocs didn’t change, Lieberman just threw a hissy fit because he wanted to be a drama queen and increased his vote share slightly, but the deadlock has not budged one iota.
For the jews and all their differences, it’s nothing that a nuke can’t cure.
Nice piece.
How totally sickening – this article is all about bad-ass Big Jews, and those who suck up to them.
In most cultures, cream rises – in upside-down Jew culture, its turds.
I appreciate real irony. After this rant the use of “PEACE” is too delicious.
There’s just a faint possibility that Gantz would be very different as Prime Minister than as military commander when war had been ordered. When his job was to kill civilians he killed civilians. But as the chief he might aim in a different direction. Let’s hope.
The violent, non-native Jihadis who currently occupy Semitic Palestine have to go, I agree. Those stupid non-native Jihadis couldn’t even establish a sensible electoral system. It’s their unworkable Closed Party List system that’s causing the non-native Jihadis to bumble about like this.
That’s why the killer Jihadis’ contemporary law is a mess. The non-natives don’t want a Constitution any more than they want a documented border. Those who break every agreement look better if there is no agreement.
The bright side is that it distracts the non-natives from their genocide of the original Hebrews, the so-called Palestinian Arabs, the indigenous people, who are the only ones with any right to the land.
I’ve never seen a frenetic meth addict. I guess you have a mirror.
Now I can see why President Putin endorsed Netanyahu. He’s rather deal with Bi Bi than with the mad dog Lieberman and Gantz in Syria and elsewhere in the Mid East. Thanks for showing that.
I think it is time for another crusade to take the Holy Lands to their rightful owners.
Α123
Are u writing from the office of Foreign Ministry of Israel?
Disgusting. The non-native Jihadis, the fake Jews, need to get out of the Stolen Land, give it back to the original Hebrews, the so-called Palestinian Arabs.
Not only an election for israel but also for jews worldwide.The rule of law is applied to all in israel especially politicians,unlike other countries where corrupt politicians slither away,in israel,you go to jail and your legacy is forever tainted.
Without doubt politics is a dirty business.The word tics is not there by accident.
We all stand naked before the Lord,
Without crown,without shoes.
From the day they cut the cord,
Till the day we pay our dues.
We get only what is poured,
No more and no less.
Earn dignity with your labour,
Give alms to the poor.
With tyrants curry no favour,
Let the righteous endure.
Have no grudges to harbour,
With wisdom you can be sure.
So hurry not on the road to hell,
The gatekeepers await.
For they can foretell,
The story of your fate.
The final ring of the bell
As the hour grows late.
mcohen
The only thing I want to know about israel is when it goes under.
Who are these non-native Jihadis that currently occupy Palestine? Blondes ?
“No concessions” to Blondes! A123 hath decreed it!
“Netanyahu sticks to his Prime Ministerial seat like Adonijah to the horns of the altar (1 Kings 1:50), for the moment he lets off he would be tried for assorted crimes of a pecuniary character and carried off to gaol. While he is a PM, he is immune, and he intends to stay immune as long as he can”.
One would be inclined to criticize the Israeli electorate for repeatedly voting in known criminals. But then exactly the same thing happens in the USA, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Brasil…
the Joint List, the party Israeli Palestinians (“Arabs”) vote for
Why is this man always suggesting that something is hiding behind … why cannot use straight words as a normal person? The Joint List, aka القائمة المشتركة, al-Qa’imah al-Mushtarakah, is the coalition of three exclusive Arab parties, a racially pure group that will not admit Jews. Identity politics, if you want.
Israeli Palestinians (“Arabs”) – so they call themselves. Mr Shamir has anything against it? They are not Arabs? In democratic elections (unique in the Middle East) they are now the third largest parlamentary block. They will have many important ministerial posts, even in the military area. As conquerors and oppressors, we Jews have failed miserably.
Realpolitik: Treating the ‘Peace to Prosperity Plan’ as a Serious Negotiation Template for a Larger Palestinian-Israeli Settlement
https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/09/treating-the-peace-to-prosperity-plan-as-a-serious-negotiation-template-for-a-larger-palestinian-israeli-settlement/
The fall of Netanyahu might be Trump’s greatest opportunity.. to continue his residency in the USA white house?
Trump announces he admits his prior error based on IS revelation that Israel has no “non-evil non-blood thirsty persons within its boundaries. As a result I have ordered my administration to terminate its support for Israel effective immediately. All USA troops, USA personnel, including contractors, and embassy persons will be removed post haste. The embassy will be immediately and promptly closed.
Before impeachment by congress, what do you think would be Mr. Trump’s ratings the next day?
He is a traitor who keeps forgetting Isaiah
Blessed be HaShem!
I don’t follow complexities of Israeli policy, but from what I’ve read in the press, Lieberman seems to be the right man for numerous issues.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/reiterating-call-for-unity-kingmaker-liberman-sets-out-list-of-secular-demands/
…………………
Liberman laid out his demands — a secular wishlist including an ultra-Orthodox military draft, civil marriage, public transportation and commerce on Shabbat, the teaching of a core curriculum including math and English in Haredi schools, and other measures — and said he did not plan on speaking to any other party leaders until they meet his preconditions.
……………………………….
For me, this seems OK. Off with religious nutjobs.
As for Arabs & Israel- Shamir expects Israeli Jews to publicly commit suicide. Sorry, it won’t happen…
Peace – Israeli style:
It makes not one shit who wins in these stupid elections. What matters is America and the rest of the world will continue to lose, you can bet your bottom dollar on that.
As long as these self appointed “chosenites” are allowed to continue their evil and vile ways, there will be no peace as A123 likes to profess.
Ha-ha! They won’t have even one ministerial post. Both main Jewish parties declared they won’t take Arabs into their coalition.
Do you think Ofer Cassif is an Arab? Is Hadash an exclusively Arab party?
You really should learn the facts on the ground before expressing an opinion.
Oh, that’s a relief! Does that mean the US taxpayer can stop subsidizing the Judenreich now?
I agree Israeli legal system is awful, probably as bad as the American one. The US Supreme Court has one mad Mrs Bader Ginsburg, Israeli Supreme Court has 15 of them. I doubt Mr Netanyahu will be able to get out of their torture chamber, his innocence or guilt notwithstanding. Mr Olmert was a good and rather innocent man, but he ended in jail anyway.
Sarcasm, I love it. Non-native Jihadi flag..
Elections in Israel mean that one warmonger will replace another warmonger and one welfare recipient of the American taxpayer will replace another welfare recipient and one war criminal will replace another war criminal, the more things change , the more they are the same, just ask the Palestinians.
The Israeli political spectrum:
Authentic left: Joint List (Arabs isolated from the rest of the parties)–13 seats
Faux/irrelevant left (spending most of their time babbling about gay rights and global warming):
Labor/Gesher and Democratic Union–11 seats all told
OK, so much for “the left.” That didn’t take long!
The right that is laughably called left only because it’s a hair to the left of the extreme right: Blue and White (essentially Likud without Bibi)–33 seats
The extreme right: Likud (Typically, they are referred to simply as right or center-right. If Likud were in Europe or elsewhere, they would be labeled as the “extreme right,” but because there are so many other even more extreme right parties in Israel, it can camouflage itself for international purposes as something more moderate than it really is.)–31 seats
Now come that insane cats and dogs who would be relentlessly condemned if they showed up anywhere but Israel (but that’s the benefit for Israel of our Jew-inflected media, isn’t it?)
The super-extreme secular Judeofascist right: Yisrael Beitenu (Down with the Arab untermenschen who are our racial inferiors!)–8 seats
The super-extreme religious Judeofascist right: Shas and UTJ (Down with the Arab untermenschen whom Yahweh ordered to be exterminated!)–17 seats all told
The extra-super-extreme Judeofascist right: Yamina (New Right/Tkuma/Jewish Home) (Down with the Arab untermenschen–your choice of why they must be eliminated!)–7 seats
Isn’t it interesting that our media sets upon the BNP in the UK or the FN in France or even the AfD in Germany with relish and yet has nothing whatever to say about this menagerie of Judeosupremacists in Israel?
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/2009/01/09/Olmert-Operation-Cast-Lead-still-a-go/77541231528560/
https://occupiedpalestine.wordpress.com/2010/10/10/gaza-operation-cast-lead-ii/
If you scroll down on the second link, you can see what white phosphorous does to a human being.
“Meet the new boss
Same as the old boss”
“That was in Obama days; Obama loved Liberal Jews and he was not very friendly towards Israel .”
Are you so sure about that, Israel? I clearly remember on Charlie Rose show, Ehud Barak, then Defense Minister of Israel, had told Rose that Obama had done more than all presidents before him, for the state of Israel. Go check it out!
I am not ready to believe that “Barry”, who was propped up by his Jewish friends and supporters, going way back to Harvard days and that after only two measly terms in the Senate, would have been either allowed to or for that matter permitted to ignore the needs and wants of Israel, Israel
So, what is the real reason you’re so down on the “MAN?” Pray, do tell us!
I tend to agree. I think it would be more accurate to say that Obama did not meet the customary standard of total fealty to Israel than that he really did anything that could be construed as authentically unfriendly. But if you don’t meet the standard of organized Jewry for submissiveness towards Eretz Israel, you will certainly be regarded as unfriendly regardless.
Perhaps you should use the word yod instead of iota: Hebrew instead of Greek.
I would suggest that the Israeli system is much worse.
In the U.S., the executive branch (President) and legislative branch (Senate) control judicial appointments. Eventually judges pass or retire allowing for the orderly, though slow, transition of power to follow national needs.
In Israel, a Judicial Selection Committee controls appointments. Allowing judges and lawyers to pick their own courts has effectively locked in a philosophy that has no relevance to current national events or the people of the nation.
I keep expecting the Knesset to create a New Court that has:
— Sane rules for appointments
— The power to overturn overturn Supreme ‘Failed’ Court decisions
If the executive and legislative authorities recognise New Court supremacy, it renders the 15 Failed Court judges irrelevant and powerless even if they cannot be officially removed from office. How would 99% of the people (non-lawyers) of Israel react? A mixture of acceptance and enthusiastic acceptance seems most likely.
After all, Israel cannot have a Constitutional Crisis. We need to think ahead to coin a catchy term. How about “The Basic Law Imbroglio”?
PEACE
“I am not ready to believe…”
Your readiness to believe reality is neither here nor there.
Obama’s Jewish supporters were mostly not much interested in the “needs and wants” of the real Israel, the one that keeps electing Netanyahu. Jews are a monolith only in your head.
Adelson went to Moscow? Earlier this year, his lawyers said that he couldn’t appear for a court proceeding in the U.S. because his health was too bad.
Trump should make Israel the target of America’s next regime-change war.
Israel is small enough that the US might even win, which would make all the other ME states truly grateful.
Israel, since you’ve just responded to one of the resident shills, I’ll ask outright; do you think that “J”, a well known shill, is misinformed or is he deliberately lying? He habitually makes such statements such as the one you just addressed.
Even more important to liberal American Jews- is their hatred of Trump and his base.
Trump has given the Deplorables a moment of relief from the barrage of seething, genocidal hatred from the ((media)) and Obama’s White House. This is cause for nothing less than existential angst from Hollywood to NYC’s liberal Jewish supremacists.
Robert De Nero isn’t acting like an asshole on the world’s stage for nothing. He knows how much Hollywood hates the Deplorables, so as he froths and soils himself publically, he figures he’ll always be guaranteed work, from his Jewish masters. Duh.
It isn’t just Israeli politics that America’s liberal Jews are motivated by. In fact, I think to a lot of them, Israel will be fine, but living in the kind of America where Nazis like Ted Nugent are invited to the White House, is utterly untenable.
If liberal American Jews are willing to toss Bibi under the bus, it isn’t for Israel’s sake, but for their own. They hate it that Trump has usurped and c0-opted Bibi. They hate it that Jewish Zionists are supporting Trump. Their hatred of Trump and his base are their motivating principle.
He had some help from Rep Omar and others. But he sure relishes the opportunity they’ve provided him to eviscerate any hope for Democrat cohesion.
Actually, Trump could simply airdrop a platoon of Sinaloa Cartel sicarios into Israel and they would wipe out the IDF in a week, after which they could round up the bosses and give them neckties in a public demonstration.
The cartel might accept seized small arms as payment.
That’s some Heaven on Earth. Israel, I believe? mcohen, , I hope you have heard and know the meaning of ‘sarcasm’.
Well, once more, ’till people realize the root of ALL evil.
http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1399
Tillerson: Netanyahu would provide Trump with ‘misinformation’
Former US secretary of state says Israeli leader would deliberately mislead US president, says ‘we later exposed it to the president so he understood, “You’ve been played’”
Times of Israel 19th Sept 2019
He made an impression of a person knowledgeable, with some Hebrew and Arabic – and at the same time he made claims that no sane Israeli would ever do. Perhaps he is misinformed and a master of bluff. Or deliberately lying. Allah alim, God knows!
I now understand why Sarah Netanyahu is nicknamed Miss Piggy.
Putin is good for health))
What’s wrong with blondes?https://www.middleeasteye.net/sites/default/files/styles/article_page/public/column-image/DRYeTmVV4AABn54.jpg?itok=Lqi6ui4W
That is how he was understood by Jews:
Obama’s Parting Betrayal of Israel – https://www.wsj.com/articles/obamas-parting-betrayal-of-israel-1482795616
Sen. Cruz: History Will Record Obama and Kerry As Relentless Enemies of Israel – https://www.cruz.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=2936
Aug 23, 2019 Israel is arming a neo-Nazi militia in Ukraine – deleted Azov Battalion video
This video shows a fighter from the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion reviewing two Tavor style rifles, manufactured in Ukraine under licence from the Israeli government and Israel Weapons Industries.
May 17, 2019 The camera is my weapon
For the past decade, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh have held weekly demonstrations in protest of Israel’s encroachment on their land.
What about Israels betrayal of America in attacking the WTC on 911 with the help of zionist traitors in the zio/US government.
‘Α123
Are u writing from the office of Foreign Ministry of Israel?’
I’m pretty sure Israel can do better than A123.
‘As for Arabs & Israel- Shamir expects Israeli Jews to publicly commit suicide. Sorry, it won’t happen…’
No…they’ll just fade away. Immigration will decline, and emigration will pick up. Foreign support will become more conditional, and tolerance of Israeli criminality less universal. Israel will be forced to concede increasing rights and power to her non-Jewish subjects. At some point, when whole battalions of Palestinian soldiers are ‘policing’ Jewish neighborhoods, it’ll be safe to say it’s over.
By the time the state renames itself ‘Palestine’ Israel will have been dead in any real sense for years. The Jews as Herrenvolk will be an embarrassing memory. No one will ever admit to having been a Zionist.
‘The only thing I want to know about israel is when it goes under.’
Well, it would be appreciated if you would help step on its head.
It won’t drown by itself, you know.
Well at least you’re honest about your motivations, rather than presenting yourself as someone interested in impartial justice.
People who honestly take a side, for whatever reason, are fine, but the fake sanctimony some people hide their partisanship under I have no respect for.
But I guess the whole conflict is symbolic in nature anyways – when Atzmon presents Palestinians as a saintly people, he’s just engaging in symbolism.
And people are obviously anti-Semites because Jews are the abstract “symbol” for success, not because they have any real idea what actual Jews are like.
If people were more honest about the largely symbolic and mythic character of political fighting it would be better – I guess the phrase virtue signalling gets at that truth.
Is the “State of Israel,” brave?
‘Well at least you’re honest about your motivations, rather than presenting yourself as someone interested in impartial justice…’
I fail to see the distinction between an interest in impartial justice and a wish to see an end to Israel.
If I had wished for the defeat of Nazi Germany, would that demonstrate that I had no interest in justice?
You’re not making any sense.
You are wishing for one nationalism to be replaced by another, not demonstrating a principled opposition to nationalism.
You are wishing for battalions of Palestinian soldiers to ‘police’ Jewish areas, not for an abolishing of oppressive policing.
More peace from “that shitty little country”
Israelis targeting pregnant Palestinian women and children
Two Israeli girls carrying a placard in Hebrew stating:
“Hating Arabs is not racism, it’s values.”
The reason why people like me who actually despise Islam and Arabs support Palestine is because we see our own future experience in that of the Palestinians.
One day, in the future, men with guns are going to turn up at our farms and homesteads. They might be Jews themselves – for example under the EU Army. Lord James of Black-Heath one of the few non-crypto Jews in the House of Lords has described secret agreements that would transfer control of the UK military to the EU. If that occurs, the army will be purged of all nationalist elements, who will be replaced by Jews pretending to be ‘white’ and non-whites. Then one day, for commenting on the Unz Review for example, Englishmen will be evicted from their property and taken to a re-education camps, or shot out of hand. If there is another Brexit, it will simply be called ‘White supremacism’ and the army will arrest anyone who votes in the wrong manner.
That’s not far away – already they’re imprisoned. And who can doubt all commenters here are being added to lists. Well, so be it. All we can do is maintain a state of grace and use the freedoms that remain until we are destroyed.
Or, like the South Africans facing constitutional reform that includes urban properties, a non-white armed with Jewish arms will turn up and evict them from their farm, rape their wife and shoot him if he resists. That’s actually very close. And if Trump loses in 2020, the world won’t hear about it, because Jewish media won’t report it, or will support it. That could happen in the next 5 years.
Because that is in effect what happened to the Palestinians. They were there, on their land that they had resided on for centuries.
And then a group of Italians Larping as Jews showed up with Rothschild secured arms and a colonial mandate and evicted all of them by lying and saying ‘we’ve been here thousands of years’.
The Arabs of course, in the 6 day war and the war of 1948 proved themselves inept militarily. But who even knows how much of that was incompetence as opposed to sabotage.
But Israel and it’s diasporas total dominance of the West is excessive. It’s just ridiculous. Everything in the west is Jewish. The more one learns, the more one can observe the Jewishness. And that would be fine. But now it’s clear that non-Jews are not going to be permitted their way of life.
In truth, Europe and the United States just wants to wall off the entire region. But that isn’t possible, because of the Samson Option, and because of the Epstein blackmail operations.
So I woul argue that western interest now in these Palestinians is not symbolic. It is simply recognition of their exemplar of our own future treatment.
World has been repeatedly let down by the Zionist . One of the many facets of antisemtism is to lose hope and give up on them about any promise being honored ever by them .
I understand what you are saying, but you must realize that the Jews who are against Western culture and religion are Hellenized Jews – Jews who have been corrupted by the Enlightenment.
The movement that is destroying everything you love, your tradition, your culture, your religion, is the radical Enlightenment, not Jews, and I am sorry to say it, but this is the creation of European whites, and it has done incredible damage to Jews as well.
Jews qua Jews have always been the eternal enemies of the Greek Enlightenment – the spiritual battle has always been Greece vs Judea.
It has been said the finest trick of the Devil is to convince you he doesn’t exist – well, his second best trick is to convince you that Jews, the people who stand for tradition and God, are the culprits in the destruction of your culture and religion, and not the Enlightenment, which hides in your midst without you noticing it.
Hellenized Jews who, along with far more numerous whites, are destroying Western culture in the name of Enlightenment ideals, should be your target – but not Israel – the very word means ‘awe if God’ – and not Jews qua Jews.
Jews qua Jews can be now, as they were once before, your greatest allies in overcoming your spiritual malaise.
Octavius Caesar had the same problem. Once he stepped down from his office as Tribune, his victims would sue him in Court for crimes against Roman citizens. Therefore he got the Senate made up of his stooges to appoint him Tribune for Life. In that way, he could veto any official decree and in office, could not be prosecuted. All his successors until three hundred years later Diocletian encountered the same problem. They were on the back of a tiger. So none ever resigned from their office. By Diocletian’s era, historical memory had been wiped out. So he resigned as he said it himself, to his cabbages. Replaced by the Constantines and the new Christian era. We may be be seeing the same process happening of Imperial Government taking over Republican offices to protect the head of Governments’ heads.
said:
“This video shows a fighter from the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion reviewing two Tavor style rifles, manufactured in Ukraine under licence from the Israeli government and Israel Weapons Industries.”
Jews arming “Nazis” is more proof that the “holocaust” is horseshit.
“And people are obviously anti-Semites because Jews are the abstract “symbol” for success, not because they have any real idea what actual Jews are like.”
Wrong, Jewboy. The world is full of anti-Jews like me (nothing to do with Semites, BTW) who are SICK and TIRED of getting screwed by dirty, lying, thieving, conniving, murdering, mollesting arrogant SCUMBAGS who have no decency or scruples whatsoever.
And better yet, WE ain’t afraid of you no’ mo’. Even dumbass “Christians” are waking up.
It’s OVAH M%^*%&-F&^#ah.
‘You are wishing for one nationalism to be replaced by another, not demonstrating a principled opposition to nationalism.’
? Why would I demonstrate a principled opposition to nationalism?
I don’t have a principled objection to nationalism.
I have a principled objection to Zionism — just as, had I lived eighty years ago, I would have developed a principled objection to Nazism.
…although, of course, by 1939 the Nazis had yet to commit any crimes comparable to those of Zionism. But with Poland, by September 19, 1939, they would have been making a decided start. The aggression wouldn’t have been quite as indefensible, but they would have been starting to match massacres.
‘…Jews qua Jews can be now, as they were once before, your greatest allies in overcoming your spiritual malaise.’
Good one, Aaron. Got any others?
“The reason why people like me who actually despise Islam and Arabs”
Most of this sentiment has been inserted imposed and normalized by Jew teaching after 1917 .
The Nazi’s were Zionists.
It’s quite likely Hitler was a Rothschild, or if Miles Mathis is correct based on his evidence of ludicrously doctored photos involving all the principle actors of the second world war, he was just a pure acting front for the financial interests and governors who benefited from the war.
I am questioning almost all my knowledge and understanding of the second world war – at least in certain theatres.
The Nazi’s were funded by Zionist Jacob Schiff, Martin Bormann was working for the Soviets and the secret societies governing the course of the war, and the Nazi’s regularly provided safe passage for Zionists even as the supposed ‘Holocaust’ was meant to be underway.
Israel’s formation arose out of the Ha’avara Agreement.
Multiple Israeli Prime Ministers have been dedicated Nazis – for example, Yitzhak Shamir, who Unz has observed was a fawning proponent of both Mussolini and Hitler, who together created the state of Israel.
80% of the Jews in Nazi occupied Italy survived the war. Even under Kesselring. Because Ashkenazi are Italian. And the German army itself had hundreds of thousands of Mischlings. The Italians protected their brethren.
I’m still unsure exactly what Hitler was, or who he was.
But the Second World War was a very different event I am certain to how it was actually portrayed. Certainly on the part of Britain.
I don’t deny that there are complicit Europeans who are involved in the Freemasonic movement.
The Enlightenment also was an overtly anti-Christian force.
But it is simply impossible to mistake the overwhelmingly Jewish character of every stage of this imposition of a new world order and revolt against God and the natural law.
Eustace Mullins’ Secrets of the Federal Reserve provides quite a good primer.
“The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favours, that there will be no opposition from that class… The great body of the people, mentally incapable of comprehending, will bear its burden without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical (contrary) to their interests.”
So there are complicit people who understand the system. And this is the current front-facing government of the United States. The only question is whether Trump is trying to unravel it, or is just another version of it.
And the creation of the Federal Reserve and the assassinations, bribings and blackmailings and positioning to achieve it was Jewish-Freemasonic.
The most that can be said is that freemasonry involves complicit Europeans.
But Hilaire Belloc, one of the geniuses of the West said that freemasonry is Jewish:
“”Specifically Jewish institutions, such as Freemasonry (which the Jews had inaugurated as a sort of bridge between themselves and their hosts in the seventeenth century) were particularly strong in Britain, and there arose a political tradition, active, and ultimately to prove of great importance, whereby the British state was tacitly accepted by foreign governments as the official protector of the Jews in other countries.
It was Britain which was expected to intervene [wherever Jewish persecution took place and] to support the Jewish financial energies throughout the world, and to receive in return the benefit of that connection.””
“”After Waterloo [1815] London became the money market and the clearing house of the world. The interests of the Jew as a financial dealer and the interests of this great commercial polity approximated more and more. One may say that by the last third of the nineteenth century, they had become virtually identical.””
“””Marriages began to take place, wholesale, between what had once been the aristocratic territorial families of this country and the Jewish commercial fortunes. After two generations of this, with the opening of the twentieth century, those of the great territorial English families in which there was no Jewish blood was the exception.””
Al Gore’s daughter married Jacob Schiff’s grandson – the same has occurred in the United States now for centuries as well. The same process has been undertaken in the United States, which is why the Chinese can say correctly that the United States is now a Jewish colony. All the men of the day in Europe and the United States are Jews or cyrpto-Jews. And it has been thus for centuries.
The Jews have been consolidating bloodlines even as they have consolidated capital. They’ve been doing it for centuries. I’ve read convincing arguments that the Norman invasion was really a Jewish led invasion. You can establish Anglo-Jewry to that moment. Although it probably existed in some form prior.
Miles Mathis has very convincingly traced the Jewish lineage of practically every person of note who exists in the world today. We live in Jewish derived matrix. And it seemingly goes back as long as records can be found.
Christian Rakovsky (Chaim Rakover) was the founder of the Communist International. And an apparent leak of an interrogation of him that is available online describes events almost exactly as they occurred.
In Russia in 1929, every Mason who was not Jewish was killed along with his family, according to Alexey Jefimow (“Who are the Rulers of Russia?” p.77)
That’s what the purges actually were. They were mass murders of anyone who disovered the true character of the revolution. Men like Sergei Kirov, one of the heroes of the revolution, was killed first. Because he realised that the revolution was an ethnic conquest of Christian Russia.
There is not a single emergent property of the Enlightenment I can identify that doesn’t have a Jewish or crypto-Jewish proponent or originator. Communism, Feminism, Zionism, Facism, Sexual Revolution, Identity Revolution, Sexual Revolution I can’t find one. Not one. Euthanasia, Abortion, Transgenderism, Homosexuality. All Jewish in origination.
And now it’s the literal genetic, ideological and historical descendents of the Bolsheviks of Russia attempting to achieve the same kind of subjugation of the United States, through endless operations to manipulate and corrupt mass consciousness. And all of this is led, every time, by Jews.
Always.
I myself regarded this as a puerile propaganda and vulgar nonsense for many years. I can’t deny it any longer.
How are so-called ‘Real Jews’ suppoed to help achieve a spiritual re-awakening of the West that must be based in Jesus Christ who they abjure and repudiate?
Because the Logos is the truth. And we are living in a world of the lie. Who is the Father of Lies? Whom do you really serve?
Orwell and Huxley both weren’t writing fiction. They were writing revealed future – both being intiated into the world order and provided it’s scripts.
Because revealing agenda seems to be a function of this strange Jewish order – perhaps to make it’s victims complicit.
If Jews don’t want to be treated as a monolith they need to start speaking out against those in their community who are destroying the West and destroying humanity.
No, I get that. Jewish nationalism alone is bad, other nationalisms are good.
This is pretty standard anti-Jewish stuff.
People go on about Judaism being excludionary, while Christianity and Islam are more exclusionary but they’re fine with it. America has troops in Europe and Asia but not Israel, but people accuse America of fighting Israel’s wars, etc, etc.
And so on and so forth ad nauseam.
Anyways I was just pointing out that your frank partisanship is something I appreciate.
The truth is I don’t really mind the fake sanctimony people either – its all a game, and just tactics.
I suppose the worst that can be said about them is that they’re sillier than the average.
Anyways, you can get back to your gladiatorial bouts that you love so much now 🙂
‘Hellenized Jews who, along with far more numerous whites, are destroying Western culture in the name of Enlightenment ideals, should be your target – but not Israel – the very word means ‘awe if God’ – and not Jews qua Jews’
After all, look at what a friend Israel is.
She’s the global center of the illegal organ trade, she has stolen billions from us via such devices as the binary options scam, she has suborned and corrupted our political process, she attacks our ships and bombs our embassies, she watched 9/11 unfold and said not a word, she fed us false intellgence to lure us into a futile war in Iraq, and now she’s trying to do the same again with Iran.
There is our friend. We should trust her and worry about those fierce bad ‘Hellenized Jews’ instead.
‘“The reason why people like me who actually despise Islam and Arabs”
Most of this sentiment has been inserted imposed and normalized by Jew teaching after 1917 .’
Most noticeably beginning at some point around 1980.
Consider the image of Arabs in Sir Walter Scott, Rudolph Valentino films, Lawrence of Arabia, even 1975’s The Wind and the Lion. It may well be romanticized and inaccurate — but it’s reasonably positive.
Then, it changed. Now, you’d never let your daughter — or son! — go unescorted to stay in an Arab village. They can only be safely approached with M-16 in hand, and gunships on call.
Somehow, the notion that they are all unspeakable deviants bent on practicing obscene abominations upon us and only restrained by their innate cowardice has been assiduously fostered among us. Remember the virtual hysteria that erupted when that female US soldier was briefly taken prisoner in Iraq? It was very symptomatic. Everyone was pleasantly surprised when she was recovered, quite intact and apparently having been treated reasonably well.
The irony only becomes more apparent if one considers the behavior of Israeli Jews and their allies. It is our ‘friends’ who are given to sexually degrading and exploiting us, not the Arabs. Look up the connection between white slavery and Israel. Consider Jeffrey Epstein.
Lol and now I see that the international press has admitted that Eva Braun was Jewish.
And of course Operation Paperclip was totally ludicrous. Supposedly 1600 scientists transferred to the United States utterly without demur, and sans patriotism.
Many of them were in the supposed ‘Soviet Occupied’ Zone, and yet the Soviet’s didn’t protect their assets.
Almost all of them were Jewish scientists working for the Nazis.
Operation Paperclip as Mathis says was just a transfer of assets to Germany. The same way the Jews have been planning a transfer of assets to China. But there is apparent impediment to that plan.
Of course there was no opposition, because it was just international family members working for international families, some of whom happened to reside among the Soviets, others the Americans, and it was decided between them to send those Jews to the United States.
I think Miles Mathis is basically right about everything, except the supernatural elements to all of this. Being non-Christian his vision is slightly imparied. It’s not just about making money and profit, because people who can issue credit have all the money theoretically possible. It’s about the Jews establishing almost literal parallel operating worlds, a bit like that depicted in the movie Elysium – as they communicate through movie media.
So anyway, it’s not possible to pretend all of this endless world ordering and engineering and foment isn’t Jewish, because it is Jewish.
And if all Jews don’t understand it, that’s not the world’s problem. They need to learn, fast. Not because bad things will happen to them, but because bad things will happen to everyone.
“Jewish nationalism alone is bad, other nationalisms are good”.
But Aaron can’t you see that the reality is that “every nationalism is good, European nationalism is bad” is the actual reality?
Practically every white person in the world supports Israel’s right to a Jewish nationalism. But it is Jews who deny them their own?
“People go on about Judaism being excludionary, while Christianity and Islam are more exclusionary”.
How can you believe this?
Israel now has blood-laws for right of return. What other religion in the world has an ethno-religio structure?
There is no civic-Nationalism in Judaism. Jewish converts are second class citizens to the biologically Jewish.
“America has troops in Europe and Asia but not Israel, but people accuse America of fighting Israel’s wars, etc, etc.”
How can you so casually omit the incessant efforts by Israel to have the US engaged in a ground war not just against Iraq, and Afghanistan, but also Syria, and Iran?
Proud dual citizen Ben Shapiro called for the US to attack not just those countries, but practically every country in the Middle-East, including Egypt, at the height of the neo-clown power in the US, and all of that was for the benefit of Israel.
He wrote articles about in World Net Daily.
Who are the fake sanctimony people? What could be more fake sanctimony then the Holocaust industry and Jewish sensibilities supposedly generally?
You now have millions of people questioning the foundations of western reality.
No one here has mentioned even for example the Snowden revelations about Israeli backdoors at root level into all hardware including now IBM which is based in Israel through it’s influence in the 7 major intelligence agencies etc.
And DHS etc are now pivoting hard towards suppression of American citizens due to their own false flags and campaign of domestic terrorism against the American people.
And of course Israel almost certainly was responsible for or new about 9/11.
Sigh.
It’s like a totally alien mentality.
Anyway will leave you to it.
What is more egregious in my opinion even then the flood of pornography to subvert natural law of the family, is the erection of virulent anti-speech laws that criminalise noticing it.
What practically no one has noted about the Anti Boycott Divestment and Sanction operation Israel is leading, is that aside from destroying the constitution, it makes it illegal to compete with Jews.
That’s why I simply laugh at these efforts to pretend there is some divide between Israelis and the Diaspora.
Because all Jews shape-shift according to convenience between Israeli and ‘Jewish’, the same as they do with being ‘fellow white people’.
As someone I read on Instapundit put it, Anti BDS laws now put a perception of anti-Semitism on anyone who competes with Jewish commerce or contracts against Jewish commerce. Because if you don’t buy the shitty Israeli electronics, that is de facto Boycott Divestment and Sanction. Subject to severe censure and criminal penalties.
And how do you discharge this perception of anti-Semitism? Well I guess by donating money and your daughters to Epstein. Or buying the Israeli camcorder.
That’s it. The only way to form the actus reus of your anti-Semitism is to observe a pattern of not buying from Jews. Which of course, destroys the notion of freedom of contract.
The fact it’s other ‘Not Americans’ like Ilhan Omar leading the charge against it is deliberate. Because it’s trying to use American antipathy to invading Muslims to get them to accept the destruction of the constitution for the Jews.
And all Jews benefit from the anti-BDS movement. Not just Israeli interests. All Jews. And the same definitional scoping is evident in the international anti-Semitism laws in Europe and being sought everywhere that provide for unbelievably harsh punishments against anyone who notices things like ‘Jews run the media’ or ‘Jews run the banks’ or ‘Jews have dual loyalty with Israel’.
It’s just fricken ridiculous. Absolutely, utterly, ludicrous and ridiculous.
I just fundamentally cannot understand Aaron’s perspective.
Well, White people are the Jews now – except the hardships are real, not fake. And White people are going to obtain their Zion, the same as the Chinese, having studied all the Jewish material – from Marx, to Saul Alinksey, Vladimir Jabotinsky, and Lev Bronstein himself.
Conflict is now in the air we breathe.
I have been reading about this recently. I am not surprised.
What are the sources.
I’ve seen the material about Jews and the slave trade. The real material. Not Israel specifically.
‘No, I get that. Jewish nationalism alone is bad, other nationalisms are good.’
Well, going by your definitions, I would object to not just ‘Jewish Nationalism,’ but also ‘German Nationalism.’
After all, I’ve equated Nazism with Zionism.
I cannot stand this hypocritical ‘us poor little Jews just want our own country’ shtick that totally ignores the fact that Palestine was already nicely populated, thank you, and to create Israel necessitated driving out 80% of the indigenous population with fire and sword. To this day, you have to perpetually grind your boot into the face of literally millions of victims if your abomination is to persist.
It’s as if I whined — ‘I just want my own house too’ — so I take yours, pitch you out on the street — and then screech about ‘terrorism’ when you try to come back in.
Worse still, for many Jews — such as yourself — this crime isn’t even a necessity, but simply a hobby. After all, you can’t even be bothered to move to Palestine yourself, can you?
But you still don’t want the Palestinians to have it. No, you want your Jewish state so you can feel big and strong. Millions have to suffer humiliation and deprivation — just so that you can stroke your ego.
It’s utterly disgusting. And to then have to hear you claim the moral superiority of your religion really takes the cake. It’s like Nazis claiming to be defending Western civilization.
Gag me with a spoon. If you want to know why I get so worked up about this, it’s not some ‘innate antisemitism’ (if only you knew). It’s your sheer, maddening mendacity for one thing. At least the original Nazis weren’t this dishonest. They never pretended that they were just trying peacefully settle down in the East and those fierce bad Poles and Russians and things started attacking them. No, they didn’t go quite that far.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/thousands-of-slaves-in-israel-global-study-finds/
Israel and The White Slave Trade [PDF]
https://herveryssen.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/hervc3a9-ryssen-israel-and-the-white-slave-trade.pdf
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/jews-and-the-african-slave-trade/
WORLD WIDE WHITE SLAVE TRADE CENTRED IN ISRAEL
https://justice4poland.com/2016/07/21/world-wide-white-slave-trade-centred-in-israel/
This is just a small sample.
Cloak and danger.you forgot to post this from the times article but thats alright.maybe next time yah.
“The deteriorating situation led the US State Department to rank Israel as a Tier 3 nation in its Trafficking in Persons report, the lowest ranking. Tier 3 nations faced potential economic sanctions. The report was a wake-up call for Israel’s government, which passed a comprehensive anti-trafficking law, and was upgraded to a Tier 1 state.”
Before they evicted Arabs in Palestine Jews did exactly as you described in Russia starting about 100 years ago. They will do it to American Whites as soon as their non White running dogs reach critical mass.
They already did it in America’s great cities. Jewish civil rights attorneys funded by mega rich AJC ADL ACLU etc gave blacks the lenient criminal laws the blacks used to drive Whites out through force and violence and take over the cities.
The orthodox are the biggest customers. They can’t touch their wives 15 days of the month because she’s in a condition of filth. That’s why they refuse to sit next to women on planes and trains because she might in a condition of filth.
But it’s just obeying Jewish morality to go to a shiksa hooker because it’s not a sin. Sex with animals is a sin. Sex with the wife 15 days of the month is a sin. But sex with a shiksa isn’t a sin because not being a Jew, she’s somewhere between an animal and a human.
When democraps have majorities, democraps run congress.
When retardicans have majorities, democraps run congress.
Both inexplicably worship The Nose.
Netanyahu in Prison.
The 3 sweetest words immaginable on today’s horizon.
Yes, but you must realize this is Enlightenment ideology, not the work of Jews. It is the European Enlightenment that introduced the idea that nations are wrong, and was particularly hostile to European nationalism.
Prominent Enlightenment thinkers like Voltaire and Montesquie made a pastime of comparing European culture unfavorably to Eastern cultures.
By contrast, Judaism believes each nation has a unique role to play in the world process. Perhaps unique among major religions, Judaism, while open to converts, does not insist on conversion to Judaism, because it recognizes that each people has a unique role to play.
I can understand how frustrating it is for you to see your culture destroyed, and you are right that ethnic Jews play a prominent role in this movement – but these Jews are Hellenized Jews corrupted by the Enlightenment, a European movement. And whites, who created this philosophy, play a far larger role.
Jews have also been devastated by the effects of the Enlightenment, as have all traditional cultures. Assimilation rates are very high, and Jewish culture itself was in danger of becoming dry and rationalistic and this-worldly. These effects have not been entirely escaped.
While America has been friendly to Israel after 1967 (not so much before that), European countries and large numbers of individual Europeans have been extremely hostile to Israel and have attempted to delegitimize it. This is understandable, as it is in line with European Enlightenment ideals, the same ones that make them admit large numbers of immigrants.
So I don’t hold it against them personally – but on numerous occasions, I have had random Europeans go on about how terrible Jewish nationalism is, even without knowing I was Jewish. It was a preoccupation of theirs.
All religions have an ethno-religio structure, because all religions have some members who are born into the faith – the majority – and some who must convert. This is simply the structure of religion.
Judaism is in no way unusual in this respect – and in fact, in Israel there are Jews of every race and ethnicity, black, Asian, blond and blue eyed.
You would be correct if Judaism did not permit converts, but this is not the case.
What makes Judaism more tolerant and universalistic than Christianity and Islam is its remarkably humane attitude to people of other faiths. Judaism believes righteous non-Jews go to heaven, and that there are legitimate ways outside Judaism to serve God. Judaism does not insist on assimilating all the world, although it welcomes converts.
Christianity and Islam, by contrast, believe non-believers go to hell, and that salvation is only through their faith. They also seek to assimilate the entire world, and see no role or value in any nation other than their own.
While Islam places onerous burdens on non-Muslims, and Christians pray for the assimilation of Jews, Jews have a special passage in their morning prayers for the welfare of non-Jews living among them, and they are expected to treat them with special consideration.
This is simply incorrect. Many of the most prominent Jews have been converts, including Rabbis in the Talmud, and King David, the most seminal figure in Judaism, comes from a line of non-Jews on his mother’s side. This is stressed in Jewish tradition.
Individual Jews may be prejudiced, but this is not a widespread attitude, and there is no official sanction for this.
That’s a fair point, although I wouldn’t include Afghanistan in that list.
However, America is an imperial hegemon that acts as the worlds policeman, and Israel trying to influence the imperial hegemon to do what it already does by nature is a very different thing than actually putting troops in the line of fire, which it does in Europe and Asia, for far longer than its assistance to Israel, and at far greater risk and expense.
At most, one can say that Israel is trying to get some of the protection that Europe and Asia have gotten for far longer.
But the rhetoric surrounding Israel benefiting from American military action is uniquely inflated when you consider that actual American troops have been used as a trip wire line of defense in Europe and Asia for far longer.
Here I completely agree with you. And it may interest you to know many Jews agree with you here as well.
Yeah. This is what (((Judaism))) believes…
Judaism believes Jesus Christ is in Hell, boiling in excrement or semen, depending on the rabbi asked.
Judaism believes that Mary, the Mother of Christ, is a whore that gave herself to a Roman Syrian soldier.
Judaism believes that all other people that are NOT Jews are actually cattle in human form, without souls.
Judaism believes that all earthly property belongs to them, even though a Jew had nothing to do with it’s creation.
Judaism believes that the life of a non-Jew is worth less than a Jewish fingernail.
Judaism believes that to kill an innocent non-Jew is valid if the innocent is of a nation or people that the Jews have decided are their enemies, of which all peoples and nations are subject, because Jews are at war with all mankind.
Judaism believes that to lie to the goyim is not a sin.
Judaism believes that for a fellow Jew to tell the Truth about an evil or criminal Jew is an abomination.
Judaism believes that to kill a Christian because he or she is a Christian is justified.
Judaism believes that if a Jew becomes a Christian they should be ostracized at least, or killed at most.
Judaism believes that they may steal any land between the Nile and Euphrates Rivers, because, well, THEY FUCKING SAY SO.
A little Daily Dose of Truth…
The Palestinian people have been oppressed, killed, and tortured by Jews for over 71 years now. That’s three generations. Roughly 11 Million Palestinians have suffered thusly.
America has been used by the Jews to fight Wars for Israel pretty much nonstop since 1990. That’s 29 consecutive years of US Soldiers being wounded or dying in unjustified Wars.
The Federal Reserve and the Jewish dominated Banking Industry has looted the American people of roughly $17 Trillion since 1987. That’s enough to give every single American citizen the money to buy a Mercedes C Class plus a Ford Fusion, kids included.
No candidates for Federal Office have the balls to say any of this, so what does that tell you about Jew control of our political system.
When the First and Second Amendments are but a distant memory, Americans will be totally stripped of everything of substance, and a new era of Serfdom to the Jews will be in place. When that happens, few will realize that their previous generation gave away the store for Apple Ipads, McDonalds, MTV, Internet Porn, and Fake News daily… none of which will be allowed them then.
Yes, it most probably won’t make any real difference at all. However people all over the world, rather like me will breathe a massive sigh of relief at not having the face of the evil gloating Netanyahu plastered all over the place, by the craven compliant pro-Israeli mainstream media. That, just by itself, is a good start in the right direction.
more or less how I feel about Trump.
Sure, we still get the slavish servility to all things Jewish supremacist..
The open borders and the continued Eternal Wars for Israel..
The cultural and spiritual sewage force-injected by the ((media)) and ((academia)) into especially the children..
Homomania, Negromania, and all the rest of the anti-heritage America hate-fest.
But at least for God’s sake we don’t have to have that cackling hag hectoring us from every screen in Ingsoc.
Aaron B, like his Tribal Mafioso fellows and supposed co-religionists, have a BLIND SPOT wider than the Red Sea.
The very fact that the MORE YOU KNOW ABOUT JEWS, THE MORE YOU CANNOT STAND THEIR EVIL WAYS… is lost on these moronic Hebrew Wannabees.
Think about it.
It’s THEIR EVIL that prompts the REACTION by honest humans.
Anti-Semitism? Misdirection slur of the lowest kind.
Being ANTI-EVIL, ANTI-SATANIC, and yes… ANTI-JEWISH-EVIL is a positive expression of wanting what is good for all, not a negative.
As long as Israel acts as it does, as long as Jews act as they do, maliciously against mankind, the reaction against them will continue to… RIGHTFULLY… grow.
Infected indeed.
Miles Mathis is a Jew. One of those extremely obvious tricksters. His theory that JFK doctored his own death and that him and now his son rules the USA secretly from behind the scenes? No more evidence is needed that the man is a clown.
Hitler descends from a long line of German farmers. If Church records or DNA is not good enough for you, then remind yourself that there was nothing Jewish in his character whatsoever. Or maybe you can’t? You seem very confused on what a National Socialist actually is when you compare him with Abrahamic extremists. An Aryan man in contact with his racial soul does not only recognize Hitler as a fellow member immediately, quite likely he will be enthralled with his message also. The same feeling you get when you recite Rabbinical lines in the Bible.
Maybe you should start questioning your Jewish religion instead. And if that’s not possible, just come out as a Jew and be on the winning team.
The whole thing is sickening. We will never be able to unbridle ourselves from this troublesome country. Just like James Forrestal predicted, there will be never-ending wars and never-ending trouble.