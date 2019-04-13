The Israeli Elections Came to Naught

Do not regret the results of Israeli elections. They were a non-event. Practically nothing has changed. Indeed many actors had hoped for change, but those hopes had no grounding in reality.
Israel is doing well, even exceedingly well. The country prospers. Despite high taxes, Israeli highways are crowded with new cars; Israeli housewives load their supermarket wagons with food for the Passover as if they prepare to die of overeating. The Israeli shekel is high like cotton in the summer, and all planes are full to the brim with Israeli vacationers. The weather has been playing for the incumbent as well: glorious Palestinian spring had brought out myriads of flowers and the blossom stays over the Holy Land.
In such a situation, people do not vote for change. And anyway, no real change had been offered. The new party of generals, called Blue-and-White, after the colours of Israeli national flag (it’s like calling an American party “Stars and Stripes”, or a British party, “Union Jack”), did not propose anything new. They said they would do the same, only better (or worse, for the Palestinians). The old opposition parties of the Left Zionists, Labour and Meretz, have lost their voters: they migrated to the generals. They anyway had nothing to offer, except more gender disorder and identity politics.
PM Netanyahu demonstrated that he has great support with the superpowers. President Trump presented him with the Golan Heights, a slice of Syrian territory occupied since 1967. President Putin presented him with remains of an Israeli soldier killed in action many years ago in Lebanon. Netanyahu flashed selfies made with the two presidents in his effective campaign; he promised everything to everybody, and carried the lot.
Israelis would be ungrateful if they’d vote against the incumbent, and they knew what was good for them. The generals, and other opponents of Bibi, tried to make something of Netanyahu’s coming indictment for corruption; but the general public was not impressed. Apparently, these charges had been used too much and too often to derail a political enemy, and people stopped paying heed.
I noticed it for the first time years ago in Japan, where a very popular politician Mr Kakuei Tanaka had been jailed for taking a bribe from the Lockheed. A young journalist at that time, I was amazed that the Japanese had remained faithful to the imprisoned politician. They thought that all politicians accept graft; the question is: what else they do? And Tanaka did good for them. While it is possible to mobilise media against a person accused of graft, of harassment, of sexual impropriety, or racism, the people in general do not care much about it: they think (rightly) it is just a trick of political adversaries. SJW used it too often, and completely devalued such accusations.
Israelis did not intend to vote against Mr Netanyahu just because his adversaries appealed to their moral judgement. Anyway, Israelis have very little sense of morality, if any. Netanyahu’s racist jibes against the Arab citizens of Israel stoked no fire in Jewish souls.
The Palestinian question did not play at all in the elections. Millions of imprisoned Palestinians in the world’s largest open jail of Gaza were out of Israeli mind. If they would not send a missile now and there, they would be totally forgotten by their Jewish masters, like medieval prisoners in the cellars of the Bastille. On Israeli TV, they showed a sequence from the Zombie Apocalypse of Zombies storming the wall Israelis erected on their borders – following the pictures of Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza. The message was clear and brutal: for Jews, the Palestinians are Zombies that should be kept beyond the (ever-expanding) walls.
Netanyahu played on the edge of a fault: he pushed the Palestinians to his utmost, and then relented when they were about to explode. This cruel tactic was successful: he bombarded Gaza, and then allowed its inmates to fish in the sea (this prerogative had been withdrawn some months earlier). The Gaza government had planned a series of large demos to mark the anniversary of their Great March of Return. But after an Israeli airstrike, they relented, and no large manifestation was allowed on the border. Palestinians are being killed on the daily basis, but in small numbers; and it is being reported on the bottom page of Israeli newspapers as a thing of little importance.
The main competitor to Netanyahu, the Blue-and-White’s General Gantz boasted in his pre-election videos that he killed thousands of Palestinians; he promised that he wouldn’t relinquish Israeli hold on the Golan Heights. So really important issues weren’t even debated in these elections.
What was debated, then? An obscure point of who belongs to the right, and who belongs to the left. In present Israeli parlance, the leftist is a traitor who cares about Arabs and despises Oriental Jews, and that is obviously a marker to be avoided. Very few Israelis (if at all) admit to having left leanings, a curious turn for a country established and ruled by socialists for many years.
Even people on the fringe of the Jewish Israeli society, the Russian Israelis, were all for Jewish nationalism and against socialism and Arabs. This is really silly. They are hardly considered Jews, to begin with. The Ministry of Interior plans to check them for DNA and whether they are Jewish at all. The Russians are weak economically, and their participation in the national discourse is minimal. There is not a single Russian on the national Israeli TV channels. They have a party of their own, the party of Mr Lieberman. However, the main demands of Mr Lieberman are (1) to bring the death penalty upon Arabs, (2) to bomb and invade Gaza, and (3) to make Mr Lieberman the Minister of Defence. And the Russian Israelis voted for him – or for Mr Netanyahu – anyway.
Israelis of Oriental origins who inhabit poor peripheral towns are similar to Russians. They also vote for Netanyahu and for his nationalist right-wing party, Likud. They are proud they vote against the Ashkenazi Blue-and-White Party, though all leaders of Likud are Ashkenazi Jews.
This hatred to the Left in the Israeli discourse had caused a comic effect. A few politicians decided to run their own parties called New Right, Union of the Right etc. One of these parties had been led by Mr Feiglin, an ultra-right-wing libertarian (formerly on the fringe of Netanyahu’s Likud) who called for speedy construction of the Third Temple on the place of Al Aqsa Mosque, for dismantling of social state, for legalisation of light drugs, for annexation of the West Bank and mass expulsion of Arabs. The polls predicted he would get seven or eight seats in the parliament. However, this loony agenda was trashed, and he went back to the political wilderness.
Two rather successful right-wing politicians decided to split from their long-established right-wing religious party and created a New Right Party. One of them is good-looking Ayelet Shaked, the Minister of Justice in the last government who flirted with fascism. Another is the Education Minister in the government, the US-born Naftali Bennett. Their trick failed them, and they found themselves out. Apparently, the offer of the right-wing parties exceeded the demand for this product.
Still one ultra-religious and ultra-nationalist right-wing party had made it to parliament, with its demands for enforcing Jewish religious law in its entirety, suppressing the Arabs and worshipping the late Israeli-American terrorists Rabbi Meir Kahane and Dr Baruch Goldstein. They demand the portfolios of Education and Justice (sic!), as they intend to educate the Israeli children in their vein and to undo the power of the Supreme Court.
The Arab parties did not do as well as they did in the last elections, when they ran as single block. The ambitions of Dr Tibi, a popular Arab deputy, had caused the dissolution of the United Arab List, and the Arabs had to choose between two lists. The sum of two was smaller than it was when they run together. Many Israeli Palestinians voted for Meretz and Labour, too, as they noticed that the Jewish parties do not collaborate with Arab deputies and their presence in the parliament has no influence on their daily life.
There is one good guy we shall keep an eye for, a Hebrew University Professor with PhD from LSE, a firebrand communist, a Jew who was elected by Arabs, Dr Offer Cassif. He compares the Zionists with the Nazis, calls for One State, for the Right of Return, for full equality of a Jew and Goy. At first, he was banned from participation in the elections, but the Supreme Court allowed him to run and he got in. He can be compared to the only righteous man in the Israeli Sodom (Genesis 18) and the only hope of the Knesset to survive the wrath of God.
Now with the elections are finally behind, Netanyahu will have the hard job of making a coalition government that will survive his forthcoming indictment. His partners are perfectly willing to play ball, and to legislate a Netanyahu Is Untouchable Law, but for a price. They will agree on a price, too, do not worry, it is the Israeli public that will pay the price, but they knew it when they voted like they did.
Is there a chance to change things in Israel, with such a Parliament? Well, yes. A military defeat can change minds, like it did in many countries many times. Otherwise, it is hard to imagine what would cause Netanyahu to change his course in view of the US support, Saudi friendship, Syrian weakness, and good election results. He is not for resolving conflicts, he is for managing conflict, and he is doing that well.
Russia’s Putin plays ball with Bibi, too. Perhaps he does not like Bibi’s relentless attacks on Syria, perhaps his heart goes for Palestinians, but he is a cautious statesman, and he does not want to antagonise the man who can mobilise American Jews into an action against Russia. There are enough American Jews against Russia and against Putin as things are; Putin does not need more. Besides, the Israeli opposition is not keen on Putin; they are lining up with the US Democrats and with Brussels Europeans. They called for direct intervention in Syria on the side of ‘moderate rebels’, while Netanyahu had kept Israel out of Syrian War and did not obstruct Putin’s Syrian campaign.
Will Netanyahu annex the whole of the West Bank, as he said during the election campaign? Probably not; as nothing will be obtained by such an act but making apartheid visible. Instead, he is likely to annex every place where Jews live in the West Bank, turning the territory of Palestine into a slug-eaten cabbage leaf. He also may annex Area C, a bigger part of Palestinian territory presently under Israeli military control and Palestinian civilian administration. The Jewish settlers demand it, for, they say, Palestinians damage the contiguity of the Jewish settlements.
The Jewish religious parties came out stronger in the new parliament. They also enjoy a very high natural growth with families of 5 to 8 children average. They are not eager to compete on the labour market, and prefer to be paid for studying Talmud and having kids. While it may annoy some Israelis, in my view, it is an internal issue of little interest or importance for anybody outside the Jewish milieu.
Is there a possible solution for the conflict? It is definitely not the Deal of the Century of Mr Jared Kushner, some yet undefined arrangement usually done with smoke and mirrors. Probably One Democratic State, where Jews and non-Jews are equal, is the only possible solution, as the place is too small to divide but large enough to share.
no, Shamir: by and by, there will be an
Israel w/o Arabs, or a Palestine w/o Jews. Same as
there will be a North America that is White,
or one where Whites have been exterminated.
both – thanks to the Jews – are now zero-sum situations.
“There is one good guy we shall keep an eye for, a Hebrew University Professor with PhD from LSE, a firebrand communist, a Jew who was elected by Arabs, Dr Offer Cassif. He compares the Zionists with the Nazis, calls for One State, for the Right of Return,”
What a surprise, an Unzie antisemite endorses a communist who explicitly wants to Muslimify the Holy Land.
Jewish Supremacists and Racial Demographic Hypocrisy
That’s hilarious. You think ice blood Putin waxes tender over dirty illiterate medieval Arabs that not even other Arab countries want to absorb? Aside from his mercenary and financial agreement with the mentally ill sociopath Ramzan Kadyrov – do you understand how rank and file Muslims are treated in Russia? With an iron fist- as they should be.
You are delusional.
Is there any solution left except a One State solution which takes a leaf out of the designs of early colonial democracies? The early parliamentary Upper Houses – often called Legislative Councils – were elected only by those who owned property in land of a specified value. The contemporary prescription would be that the only voters were citizens who had been net taxpayers for at least X years (i.e. net of welfare payments). No problem about the Palestinians’ superior fertility for well over 100 years!. What’s more it would reduce the power of the Jewish religious right.
Listen to several notables examples in the video below. One Democratic State will not happen when both Israeli liberals and conservatives believe in Tikkun Olam and their supremacy over ALL mankind. Obviously, with Netanyahu’s reelection, the status quo of Palestinian ethnic cleansing is acceptable for the majority. If it was not, there would have been a massive assault on the Likud party as was the case when the Diaspora focused their attention on destroying de Klerk in South Africa.
They currently rule using both their Sabbatean holocaustianity and the chaos of rabbinical quadruple talk. They dictate themselves as gods and the rest of humanity must prostrate to them without question. The only way to stop this insanity is to boycott their enablers which are all the countries dominated by Usury, Sodomy, and Abortion (USA).
You’ve pretty much convinced me, Mr. Shamir, as it’s in accordance with what I see, but amplified and made understandable through your expertise.
Thanks!
None of this lean right is hard to understand. In the region there conflicts and threatened conflicts, and destabilization.
All of that breeds fear and security concerns. Any incumbent, would in such environments.
“Do not regret the results of Israeli elections. They were a non-event. Practically nothing has changed. Indeed many actors had hoped for change, but those hopes had no grounding in reality.”
These Israeli elections were the most momentous in history. With them, the always iffy “peace process” is finally & irreversibly at an end. The Trump (i.e. Kushner)Plan can now be unveiled, which undoubtedly will be a completion of the annexation process begun earlier with Jerusalem &the Golan Heights. With Saudi Arabia on board & Egypt lacking any Nasser, there is nothing to stop it. Offer Cassiff can howl all he wants, it only calls attention to the complete powerlessness of any opposition to such high-handed theft by Israel; just like Ilhan Omar’s caterwauling calls attention to the complete lack of Democratic opposition to Trump’s backing of it.
So we’re reduced to whimpering about “One Democratic State, where Jews and non-Jews are equal, is the only possible solution”, which even the author knows there is a snowball’s chance in Gaza of that ever happening.
Whose definition of “Holy?” Certainly not God’s definition.
Twice in history He has had to destroy the Jewish Temple, and no doubt He will do it a third time.
“The city of Sodom, wherein our Lord was crucified.” [Revelation Chapter 11: 8]
Jews are not that Semetic genetically, though certainly linguistically, and not as much as Palestinians in both cases. And the Talmud is anti everyone, in letter and spirit – that is what exceptionalism (fascism) buys you. Hence why Israel doesn’t follow laws set by the world community!
What a surprise, Lottie the Chosen whines about a truth teller who explicitly wants justice to reign the Stolen Land.
Something else came to naught. Lot!
Enjoy!
Israeli Lander Failure Marks 1st Moon Crash in 48 Years
In 1966, the USSR became the first country to achieve a soft landing on the moon with Luna 9
“What a surprise, an Unzie antisemite endorses a communist who explicitly wants to Muslimify the Holy Land.” Why would you have a problem with that?
As a highly successful businessman who brought in constructed building faster and cheaper than anyone else, Trump was notorious for telling contractors that they had to take less than they had bargained for or he would pull out and they would get nothing. Israeli PM Ehud Barak said “Every attempt [by the State of Israel] to keep hold of this area [the West Bank and Gaza] as one political entity leads, necessarily, to either a nondemocratic or a non-Jewish state. Because if the Palestinians vote, then it is a binational state, and if they don’t vote it is an apartheid state.”. Palestinians saw Ehud Barak’s Camp David offer as a sign things were going their way and, instead of taking and building on his proffered final settlement, made a flat rejection yet still tried to have it both ways. When Barak tried to begin a new round of negotiations at Taba, he found the Palestinians were treating his previous deal as already conceded and the baseline from which to negotiate further concessions. They are a militarily defeated people, who think that all they have to do is sit tight and everything will be laid at their feet. Well it won’t, and it is time for them to realise they need to be satisfied with less, or get nothing at all.
The pro immigration fanatics at the New Yorker hate Trump, yet they are hardly less Jewish than the neocons.
Trump needed to win World War Immigration against the American ruling class so he made an ally of military Zionism, and the Jewish Diaspora component of the US elite are having to (passive-aggressively) go along with it. Netanyahu got one massive gift after another and he is now talking about annexation. He is hardly going to annex the West Bank with its Palestinian problem permanently in it. No, the Palestinians are going to be offered a deal a la Trump that is hardly than the one they rejected from Ehud Barak. And they know if they turn it down they will be subject to being transferred back to Jordan, which is the country that the West Bank belonged to until Jordan started shelling East Jerusalem in 1967 and–like Syria–started a war entailing unlimited teritorial liability. When West Bank Arabs (“Palestinians”) travel abroad they do so on Jordanian passports, unless they want to live in Jordan they should lower their expectations.
Are we taking about the same God that ordered Joshua to rock into Jericho and kill absolutely everyone? Anyone who reads the bible will conclude that God’s sympathies are entirely with the hard-line right.
Nonsense! There is another solution. A final one. “Resettle” every non-Jew into the Gaza strip, them bomb it to smithereens and send the tanks and soldiers in to kill ’em all. Every last one. And then there will finally be peace. Well – once the neighbours are dealt with, anyway. There’s plenty of zionists who would be quite ready to fire up a modernised version of The Ovens, who believe that “Never Again” means “Never again will it be done to us“.
That might be a solution, but as Conor Cruise O’Brien noted in this connection: conflicts don’t have solutions: they have outcomes.
This is not news, but the more often it’s said, the better, the more hope. Thanks.
It’s great that he won a seat, sad that he’s the only one. But, sadly, he will be ignored.
That a candidate can be banned is I think a mark of Israel’s closed party list electoral system, very undemocratic in its fundamentals.
Taking a seat in the Knesset is Sodomizing?
As long as the bus driver has his shit together everyone will come along for the ride.
Israel with the right leadership will deliver and the arabs know this.dignity and jobs will win the day.
Read Albert Rosenberg’s “Myth of the Twentieth Century” and get rid of all Judeo/Christian thought. Just run your life on a good moral code and you’ll be fine.
I’m an Islamophobe, but the reality is that the indigenous people are Muslims. The Holy Land is a Muslim land. They have the right to be the owners of their land, and to vote. Throwing in a religious slur, when to Muslimify is obviously better than to Judaify, morally superior despite Islam’s flaws, and when it is their land … what a surprise!
One state with equal rights for all is the only proper way to go. To say that means Muslimify is hardly an impartial comment. Islam for all its flaws is reformed Judaism, Judaism without the “traditions” that Jesus denounced. It has great respect for Jesus, while Judaism hates Him.
The whole of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip need to be annexed, not gradually as gradual genocide succeeds, but all at once.
The resulting state, call it Israel, will look after refugee return in its own good time. That is only an issue in connection with a two state solution, and any such thing is dead. Except for the corrupt PA. Abbas must go before any progress can be made.
You sound like a brainwashed American, taught to regard a communist as demonic. Learn more about the rulers who brainwashed you. If you are in need of hospital care, move to Cuba.
Only a surprise to one whose head may only recently have been extricated from the a*****le of MSM
Am grateful for another educational offering on Israel’s politics by Israel Shamir.
Nonetheless, & respectfully, I take issue with Mr. Shamir who wrote, “not keen with Putin… the Israeli opposition lined up with US Democrats & Brussels Europeans, called for direct intervention in Syria on the side of ‘moderate rebels,’ while Netanyahu had kept Israel out of Syrian War and did not obstruct Putin’s Syrian campaign.”
Of course, Mr. Shamir knows about Netanyahu’s IDF battlefield incursion-assignments which provided health care for wounded & so-called Syrian moderate rebels. Please refer to RT video, an example linked below?
Lastly, I don’t quite know what Israel Shamir calls the “daring” 😟 Israeli jet fighter missile strike (inside Syria) which resulted in the killing of Russian airmen. Nonetheless, given Putin’s “soft” response, some pissed-off Russian generals began to demand Putin “stand down” when it comes to Israeli warplane killings of Russians deployed in Syria’s war theater.
A triumphant Palm Sunday “thanks” to all U.R. commenters assembled here!
Jews are not Semitic genetically, and certainly not linguistically, though the Israelis have resurrected a dead Semitic language. You seem to say the Palestinians are Semitic both genetically and linguistically. I believe that is correct, and the rest of what you write is. Thanks.
You mean, he wants to bring in the Ishmaelites, the Jewish first-born cousins? That would be a change next to the Turkish-looking Avi and Polish-looking Bibi.
“Israelis have very little sense of morality, if any.”
— And this signifies the end of the holohaux-biz.
There is a simple solution – come back from where you came, even to Novosibirsk.
Douglas Reed – The Controversy of Zion
https://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/reeedcontrov.pdf
It was “never” done to the jews in the first place. The holohoax (oops, I mean “holocaust”) is the greatest fraud at the hand of the jews that the world has ever seen.
“Never again” should be the world’s battle cry after Israel is turned into a glass parking lot.
I’m not an Islamophobe, but the goof is whining that Muslims (and other decent people), for the reason you point out above, understandably would want to un-un-Muslimify the region. But Lot, named after a dude who was seduced by his daughters, prefers to have it perverted.
As for the variety of communism you addressed, I bet he doesn’t understand that it was funded and otherwise supported by certain international bankster buggers for their ends and theirs only. Same goes for his wunnerful sicko state of Israel. Any peon or pissant (such as the Lots of the world) who supports it is clearly a dupe, an idiot of questionable usefulness if any.
While I know nothing about Abbas, you’re probably correct in that if he were not corrupt, the Izzie goons wouldn’t tolerate him for a second.
Jewry’s major annual Never Again celebrations:
Who gains, Who kills, Who dies?
Passover: Hebrews steal treasure from Egyptians, leave the state that had afforded them growth and prosperity for ~400 years.
The “angels of the Jewish lord” kill the first-born of Egyptian children and Egyptian leadership killed but “pass over” Jewish people.
Purim: Yehudi / Jews prostitute subverts government of Persians who had liberated and financially & politically supported Yehudi; Jews take over government and treasury of Persia.
Jews kill foreign minister and his sons, Jews kill 75,000 innocent Persians.
Balfour Day (formerly; Nov 2). Zionist Jews commemorate British giving Jews “a homeland in Palestine.”
Indigenous Palestinians are dispossessed, killed, imprisoned.
Jewish zionist terror gangs bomb, attack, Lynch British who are guarding the land.
Holocaust Remembrance Day (May 1 – 2) Zionist Jews overrun Palestine, migrating hundreds of thousands, now millions, of Jews to the lands of Palestinians who are dispossessed.
Jews foment wars that result in the deaths of tens of millions in Russia, Poland, Germany, then Iraq, Iran, and hundreds of thousands in Lebanon, Syria.
Anyone else see a pattern in this Never Again battle-cry?