"The Deep State vs. Netanyahu: Lawyers and Statemen"

Lawyers have a very dubious reputation. Since the days of old, they were considered scumbags; advocates being shysters at best; judges as despotic tyrants at worst. Half a millennium ago, Maître Rabelais said: There is no cause so bad that it does not find itself an advocate, otherwise there would be no lawsuits in the world. Judges were considered even worse; the best judge is the one who decides the case by drawing lots, added the Renaissance writer. And still, in his days the legal profession presented a threat but to a private person, not to the realm or to the order of things. Judges are extremely conservative, generalised Vladimir Lenin, himself a lawyer by education, in the beginning of the 20th century.
Well, they aren’t conservative anymore; they are full of zeal to reshape the world. The United States had been the first (and for a long time the only) country in the world to turn yesterday’s scumbags into a powerful threat to the common sense and to the order of things. The legal establishment is omnipotent in the Shining City upon the Hill. They destroyed the tobacco industry by a single decision, ordering sot-weed factors to pay billions to people who enjoyed their smooth and cooling smoke; they ruined Palestine by ordering them and Iranians to pay billions to the Jews who fought them. They may decide that abortion or same-sex marriage is a universal right, while free education and health care are not. They may forbid stopping a foreign invasion, but allow impoverishment of the native citizenry. There never was a king as powerful as the US legal establishment.
The impeachment trial of President Trump is an attempt to dislodge a legitimately elected ruler by quasi-legal methods. If his opponents would rely upon the US voters, they wouldn’t go into this farce. But they know they can’t win; that’s why they want to remove Trump by trying him for his alleged crimes.
In many countries the leaders had been tried and imprisoned, usually on the basis of unsubstantiated claims of ‘corruption’. If in the past, the rulers rarely went to jail; unless after a coup or military defeat; now they are arrested and sentenced at a drop of a hat for disobeying the Deep State orders, too. (The Wikipedia list is whimsical but useful.) In such a way, the leaders are reminded that elections are not the most important thing: they must also act in accordance with the will of establishment, national and Western. If populists are doing what the people want disregarding the establishment’s will, they may well end in prison, like the presidents of Brazil and Argentina did. “Nobody is above the Law!” the lawyers exclaim when they send another leader to jail; and they add, “This is the rule of Law!”
Sorry to say, the rule of law is not a wonderful thing. We have a stark choice whether we want democracy, or the rule of law. These two regimes are not identical, – they stand in direct opposition. In a democracy, the people rule via their elected representatives; under the rule of law, the judges rule supreme. Yes there is the Law, but the judges interpret it as they see fit. They may nullify a law, or reinterpret it in an entirely different vein.
This new tendency of using Law as a tool in politics is the gift of Jews to perplexed mankind. The Jews were traditionally ruled by sages, or judges. Theoretically, Talmudic sages interpreted the Law of Halacha, but actually the rule of Halacha was the rule by sages, and only the Enlightenment broke its iron grip. Jews were set free, but this freedom did not last long. As the world increasingly Judaises, the sages take over the decision-making all over the world.
In England, the Supreme Court had been established quite recently, in 2009, and already it has stopped PM Johnson from achieving Brexit on time. In the US with its highly advanced Judaisation, the Supreme Court blocked every initiative of President Trump. The old witch Ruth Bader Ginsburg, though unelected by the people, still is more powerful than the US President. The legal establishment supported by media can make elections meaningless.
These two non-elected and non-democratic powers of Media and Judiciary entered into conspiracy against the elected parliament and government.
In the smaller Jewish state of Israel, the judges want to govern. They think they know better what should be done than elected statesmen; and they find Bibi Netanyahu too independently minded. He is too friendly with Donald Trump and (God save us!) even with Mr Putin. Netanyahu developed his own electoral base; he does not obey the old elites. For the last few years they have tried to remove Bibi and substitute him with a more pliable politician, like they did years ago with Ehud Olmert.
Ehud Olmert did not have a snowball’s chance in hell. Every day the newspapers and the TV channels broadcast new accusations against him and informed of fresh police investigations. Often the Israeli public learned of Olmert’s alleged misdeeds before the Prime Minister himself did. Police did not just leak the details of the case – they poured it out like tropical torrent. The police went after him; the Supreme Court began deliberations, while newspapers and the TV blew it out of proportion. Thus two mighty powers of Israeli politics, the media and the legal system, united in one effort to unseat Olmert, and he caved in. This episode demonstrated who actually runs Israel. Though media amplifies, the judges judge.
Now, Netanyahu is getting the same treatment. The Police leak horror stories from an investigation room to a selected journalist, and he would spill it all over media. Every time Bibi asked to make accusations public and to allow him to defend himself openly, the Attorney General refused him saying he does not want to have a trial by media – while doing exactly that.
It is hard to sympathise with the war criminal Netanyahu; but he has an advantage of being elected, while his opponents were appointed. Olmert ended in jail, and they want to send Netanyahu to jail, too. Not for murdering thousands of Palestinians, neither for destroying thousands of homes, but for something technical, like the silly quid pro quo reason of Trump’s impeachment. The idea was that his electorate would desert him if he were charged with crimes. But they had not enough stuff for the proper charge, until they got confessions of Netanyahu’s minions.
Last week the Israeli Justice Minister shocked the public. He had revealed the methods used by the judicial establishment against Netanyahu. These methods are remarkably similar to those applied by the Deep State against President Trump. It is threats, extortion and blackmail. Israeli police assaulted Bibi’s assistants like Trump’s enemies attacked Manafort, Cohen, Stone.
When an investigative journalist wanted to publish how the confessions were squeezed out of Bibi’s confidante, the judicial authorities immediately slammed him with a gagging order.
Israelis are prompt to gag the publication of whatever the authorities do not like. Only after many years the Israeli people had learned that their authorities stole children from Yemeni Jews, treated Moroccan children skin diseases by X-raying them to death, sterilised Ethiopian women, blew up synagogues in Baghdad, kidnapped the nuclear technician Vanunu in Rome, bombed the USS Liberty and poisoned drinking water in Acre. All these crimes were protected by a gagging order from prying eyes.
There is a nuclear option, how to lift the ban. A member of the Knesset (parliament) is not required to comply with the media blackout; he can speak from the rostrum and say everything – and then the newspapers can print. That is how we had learned of the Kafr Qassem massacre. (The gagging order was broken by the Communist MK Tawfik Toubi – and then the whole world learned of the Palestinian village that was surrounded and decimated by the Jewish soldiers.)
The nuclear option had been used by the Justice Minister Ohana. He told the Knesset (and to the Israeli public) that police threw Bibi’s confidante in prison forcing him to confirm their version of events. For two weeks he was holding out, but then they brought his mistress to the prison. ‘This is the end of your peaceful family life’, they told him. ‘We’ll show your girlfriend to your wife’. Afterwards, they took him to an unknown destination where the protocols were not kept. When he came back, the assistant “confessed everything”. His ‘revelations’ were dictated to him, and then leaked into the press.
Israeli liberal left had been united in condemnation – not of the police with its forbidden methods, but of the Justice Minister who dared to blow away media blackout. This is a mistake. The left and the right should defend sovereignty and democracy, instead of allowing legal establishment to make important decisions. Let elected politicians decide, while the judges should limit themselves to non-political cases.
The true Left and true Right are more similar to each other, for these movements have their basis in the people’s will. They seek the people’s approval; they try to attract the people to their side. Even the most far out political movements, from Fascists to Communists, still turn to the people for their mandate. Deep down, they are democratic, for they believe in Majority Rule. The lawyers do not.
The British Labour Party had made a similar error of judgement. They were happy like children when the Supreme Court overruled Johnson’s decision. Next time, if and when Jeremy Corbyn will decide to take England out of NATO, the Supreme Court will surely overrule him. It is easy to lose one’s power and it’s hard to recover it.
People enjoy revenge, but I’ll tell you: statesmen should remain immune from prosecution for life. There is a normal way to end statesman’s tenure: to elect somebody else in his stead. The legal recourse is no recourse at all, but an assault on democracy. And even after the tenure is over, the statesman should remain immune. Otherwise, he will think more of fitting the lawyers’ agenda than of serving the nation. I regret the fate of Milosevic and Saddam Hussein; their trials were travesty of justice. They weren’t worse, just less lucky than Tony Blair or Bill Clinton. And that is true regarding Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu, as well. They are not angels, for sure; but they were elected by their nations and should remain untouched. Let them be judged by history, not by lawyers.
As for lawyers, the Americans would do well to roll their powers back. Perhaps, Denis Diderot was right and Man will never be free until the last lawyer is strangled with the entrails of the last banker.
What percentage of the federal judiciary is Jewish?
Eh, there is a way – form a hitsquad and then give ’em lead poisoning cartel style. No judge, no trial.
Albeit democracy is just as bad. Nation thinking with its ass and not head
“The rule of law is not a wonderful thing.” There’s law and there’s law. In the US and Israel law is procedure as pretext for arbitrary rule. Outside the Iron Curtain in the civilized world, depending on the degree of US interference, law is something very different,
https://ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/UniversalHumanRightsInstruments.aspx
and the civilized world never lets the US forget it.
Judges may be powerful in Israel but in the US they’re groveling flunkies of the people with impunity.
https://dissidentvoice.org/2018/08/the-first-thing-we-do/
A caveat: when describing the US, the deep state is a euphemism that diverts attention from the thing we’re trying to talk about. It fuzzes up the crucial attribute of the US command structure and camouflages the edges of the thing in question.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/11/06/how-the-deep-state-justifies-itself-in-america/
Above Zuesse shows how the Mockingbird media scrambled to circumscribe discourse by appropriating the term. The deep state coinage panicked CIA because it revived Bagehot’s long-buried distinction between the efficient and dignified states. In the US the dignified state is terminally degenerate, a vestigial organ, and the efficient state rules openly with a flimsy veneer of cant.
The only significant attribute of this state is impunity. You know how John Bolton got his big job as Trump’s ventriloquist? He obstructed drafting of the World Summit outcome document to keep the word impunity out of the relevant paragraph. He entered 700 amendments and made it clear he would not stop until the unspeakable word was suppressed. So can we not circumlocute any more? Let’s talk about the locus of impunity. Then it’s very simple. The state is CIA. They delegate a lot but they make sure it all gets done. How? Impunity. They can kill you and torture you and get away with it. If you can do that, you’re in charge. We see Justice flunkies who work for CIA. We see cowering judges suck CIA dick. Everything else is pageantry.
It’s undeniable, plain as the nose on your face. Now the DCI is a torturer, shown to be implicated in the crime against humanity of systematic and widespread torture. She’s a criminal in universal jurisdiction. And she runs an agency with the power to make state secrets of the facts of crimes, the identity of the criminals, and their legal pretexts. This DCI’s the head of state. End of story. She has the absolute sovereignty of the most tyrannical king.
When Chris Hedges tried to go to the Supreme Court to contest the arbitrary powers in the NDAA, mighty RBG blew him off. Who lent him a sympathetic ear? That swine Scalia. Now RBG’s every woman’s action-figure hero. Scalia ate a pillow at Cibolo Creek Ranch. See?
Sadly the trial lawyer profession isn’t doing so well. tort reform and ultra-corporatist judges have made it nearly impossible for people who have been injured to get their compensation. Trial/consumer lawyers are pretty decent folk. Mike Papantonio comes to mind.
The enemy is corporate judges and lawyers.
A proper constitution was never formed in Israel. The temporary basic law allows the judiciary to pick replacement judges. This temporary provision should have ended decades ago, but it remains in force even though it undermines the values and purpose of the Jewish State. As such, the judiciary no longer has credibility in the eyes of the Israeli people.
The one upside to the situation is that the Knesset can pass a resolution allowing Knesset review of judicial decisions. Once judges can no longer abuse the law, being a far left wingnut judge will be much less attractive as an employment proptect.
PEACE 😇
They have been trying to get rid of him for the better part of a decade. They have convinced themselves that getting a more pliable puppet like Gantz or another army brat would solve Israel’s PR problems. In the end, Netanyahu’s policies are not that radical, it is just his crass behaviour and petty corruption that irks them. Gantz bragged in the run-up to the recent election that annexing the whole of the WB was his idea and that Netanyahu had stolen it.
In the end, I’d wager we’d see a coalition government with Netanyahu and Gantz. The whole furore is much ado about nothing.
Yes, I agree, but it is an occasion to observe the methods of Israeli police with their brutality. Totally immoral. And the legal machinery, fully integrated with police and media.
How come ISIS never attacks Israel’s open air inbreeding facilities?
Here is French translation https://plumenclume.org/blog/510-l-etat-profond-contre-netanyahou-gens-de-robe-et-hommes-d-etat
Joking about his impeachment inquiry, Trump says: ..
‘If anything happens here, I’m taking a trip to Israel, I’ll be prime minister there’
Trump still doesnt get that the Jews he brought into his adm ,who then brought in more Jews to fill every government agency and position have ruined him….literally ruined him.
The stupidity of him not being able to see how he has been used and what they have done in directing US policy is beyond description.
Imagine what the Palestines could do if they had some weapons.
The Wadi al-Haramiya sniper attack was a Palestinian sniper attack against Israeli soldiers and civilians on March 3, 2002. A lone Palestinian sniper,
22-year-old Tha’ir Kayid Hamad (Arabic: ثائر كايد حماد), a member of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades from the village of Silwad carried out the attack. He had acquired an old Second World War Mauser rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition and had done target practice in the valleys around Silwad. Hamad managed to kill seven Israeli soldiers and three civilians before escaping. He was arrested two years later and sentenced to life imprisonment, and is currently imprisoned in Israel.
The incident
Wadi al-Haramiya (Arabic: وادي الحرامية), meaning ‘Valley of the Thieves'[1] is a valley between Ramallah and Nablus on the West Bank.
The IDF was maintaining a checkpoint at Uyoun al-Haramiya (the Wells of Haramiya), near the Israeli settlement Ofra, manned by a reserve company.
Before dawn on the morning of 3 March 2002 the sniper positioned himself under some olive trees on a hilltop overlooking the checkpoint. At 6:40 he opened fire at the three soldiers manning the checkpoint and the driver of a civilian car, which had stopped at the checkpoint. All four were killed within minutes. Nine Israeli soldiers were inside a barracks building. Platoon commander Lieutenant David Damelin and the unit’s medic Yochai Porat emerged from the building to locate the shooter and assist the casualties. Both were shot dead. The remaining soldiers decided to stay inside the building and called for reinforcements.[2]
A patrol jeep that arrived with reinforcements immediately came under fire. The reserve company’s sergeant, Avraham Ezra, was killed and several of his men were injured. The rest of the casualties occurred when randomly arriving civilian cars stopped at the checkpoint. Three Israeli civilians and an IDF officer were killed.[2] Tha’ir Hamad claimed in an interview (obtained by unknown means from prison) that the Israelis were armed and that one of them took aim at him but that he shot first. He also claimed that he refrained from harming an Israeli woman and her children, shouting at her in Hebrew and Arabic to leave the area.[3]
Two of the Israeli civilians killed, Sergei Birmov, 33, and Vadim Balagula, 32, were killed when they stopped their car at the checkpoint, as they made their way to work at a candy factory in Jerusalem.[4]
The Israelis never succeeded in locating the sniper’s hiding place even after dispatching a helicopter. He had intended to continue shooting but when he fired his 25th bullet the old rifle exploded, making it useless. He was therefore forced to give up and returned to his village. Seven soldiers, two of them officers, and three civilians were killed in the 25-minute attack. Another six Israelis were wounded, four of them seriously.[5]
The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, claimed responsibility for the attack. Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti praised the attack. “Blessed be the fighting hands of the heroes, who dealt these blows to the army of occupation,” he said.[5]
The Israeli authorities assumed that the shooter was a highly trained marksman from an elite unit, such as Force 17.[2][6] The average Palestinian militant could not be expected to hit 14 people with 25 bullets. Mossad also contacted European and American security agencies to help identify the killer. Mossad suspected that a member of the Irish Republican Army could be responsible for the act.[7] The sniper became a hero among local residents.
The judiciary has not, historically speaking, been used as a weapon against an elected head of state very often. In fact, for most of American history, the judiciary and the president tended to be more often in agreement and not at odds with each other. They came from the same white tribe and had the same background and outlook. The problem is the rise of liberalism, which is convinced it is absolutely right (much like the Pope ex cathedra), and which sees no crime in tearing apart and destroying its own tribe (the white tribe).
Historically speaking, the divide between liberals and conservatives goes back hundreds of years, each pulling Western culture in one direction or another. They’re part of a Darwinian evolutionary process that directs the steps of a culture towards its continued success, growth, and survival. Think of a culture as a living collective organism, and you’ll get the notion of it. If the majority of people in that culture think they’ll benefit from conservatism, they’ll turn towards the conservatives. If they think they’ll benefit from being more liberal, they’ll turn more liberals. It’s all about self-interest, of one sort or another. If your self-interest is served, you’ll be more likely to survive and reproduce.
However, when liberalism turned against whites, it became an ideology of defeat and death for its own tribe and culture–but still an ideology that supported growth–but growth for invasive outsiders. When whites started losing economic ground, many whites latched onto liberalism as the cure. But liberal ideology has become like an immune system that no longer works properly to keep the body healthy. It’s now a cancer that’s killing the body. The solutions of liberalism are not going to work for the white tribe and are no longer healthy for it.
The reason why liberalism has become so virulent is because it has seen its own death staring it in the face. Unless liberalism has the support of outsiders, it is doomed to die inside our own white culture. Because of the massive growth of the world population, it is inevitable that mass world-wide famines will occur in the next few generations and millions of people will storm borders in an attempt to find food and employment. Whites must close their borders and become more conservative to survive the coming apocalypse. This has enraged liberalism, because its sees its ideological death as a permanent one. Unless the entire 3rd world suddenly starts practicing intelligent birth control and controls its growth, liberalism worldwide will become maladaptive for absolutely every culture on the planet as people between those cultures battle each other for dwindling resources, and life becomes more nasty, brutish, and short.
It’s not an accident that liberalism is most strident and frantic where the friction is the greatest–the coasts. Liberals are terrified that coastal whites will notice that coastal whites are being shoved out of the jobs and housing on the coasts by foreigners, and once that happens, the jig is up for liberalism. Therefore, liberals try to indoctrinate and brainwash coastal whites the most.
“Perhaps, Denis Diderot was right and Man will never be free until the last lawyer is strangled with the entrails of the last banker.”
Yes well that pretty much sums it up.
My idea of the American dream was congress walking into the Potomac with a lawyer under each arm.
America is supposedly a nation of laws. This wouldn’t be so bad if the laws were equally applied. Hilary Clinton is a perfect example. As far as Trump. He lost me when he fired missiles into Syria based on such an obvious false flag and believed Booboo about Iran.
That said this whole “Impeachment” is a farce like the one against Clinton and I was no big fan of Clinton in fact I was one of the “vast rightwing conspiracy”. This one so obviously run and orchestrated by the deep state which everyone except maybe a few deluded democrats is beginning to hate that it may give him the extra cred he needs to win the election.
No one cares about your sham State. Its propagandists here, such as Ben Shapiro as one loud example, are too busy trying to obfuscate and tear down our nationalist movement for anyone significant to have an ounce of care beyond revulsion. Those who look into your religion and its stated aims will have more than revulsion. You want to keep those to a minimum. Those who cared were roundly delegitimized with the election of Donald Trump, other than a walking dead Jew with actual money and not merely a twitter account. And who wouldn’t own a meter of property here if this nation had justice. As prior implied, everyone else will ignore your state only if you are lucky. Save your pointless Israeli government history minutia for Jews. Its about as compelling as the “little nation that could” ham-fisted romanticism that the genetically sensual Jews can’t resist.
Essentially, in the USA, when the prosecutors have no evidence, they can always accuse an innocent person with “conspiracy”. They lock up such an accused person and negotiate a lesser “crime” to which he confesses in return for “leniency”. This tool can be used to produce “evidence” to charge their real target.
The stupidity of him not being able to see how he has been used and what they have done in directing US policy is beyond description
Did he have any real choice in the matter?
B. Netanyahu is a war criminal. In any civilised society, he would be held accountable for his many war crimes. In fact, Netanyahu is the world’s most recognised terrorist today.
No decent lawyer with the slightest moral responsibility will defend Netanyahu, but there are many scumbags.
missing:
effects of inbreeding on judiciary
99.9
And the trail lawyers(AND THE JUDGES) got all of us small business on our knees.
AND MIAMI IS THEIR PARADISE.
EASY THE WORST INTERRUPTION IN THE REAL ECONOMIES (MORE THAN COMPOUND INTEREST) AND NOBODY TALK ABOUT IT.
Don’t know about ‘Stolenland,’ but anyone here in the USA that has been confronted by our legal system will tell you the threats, extortion’s and blackmail is par for the course. A DA will cut any corner, tell any lie and threaten anyone related to the accused to get a conviction, then it’s onto the governor’s house or Congress.
So Bibi is innocent you say? Wow, what change.
One would think that getting that kickback money from those German subs or getting some more shekels in the telecommunications giant Bezeq affair or getting a ‘taste’ of the immense amount of money being looted from us Goyim in the Israeli binary options thefts would constitute some kind of fraud, but not in that SLC. BTW, binary options were made VERBOTEN by Israel, but just in Israel. The crooks are still free to con Goyim around the world out of their shekels. Oh, and those illegal donations to that slimy crook from Diaspora Jews! Except Israeli spy Arnon Milchan, who walks free in the USA, even after bragging about stealing some of our nuclear triggers. Even he got tired of being pimped by Nutty for some more ‘gifts.’. Guess it would be crass to mention Bibi’s son Yair, begging his running buddies for some lap dances because his Daddy did so much for their Daddy’s.
Let’s not forget Bibi’s wife, Sara, who was living like a King on the taxpayer’s dime, which Bibi also enjoyed. The fine wines, the chef made for some luxurious evenings at the Nuttyahoo residence. Thank YWHW that of the $100,000 Sara stole, she only had to pay back 15K!
Yes, life is good in Stolenland, as long as your the Khazar invaders and not the indigenous, who Bibi is setting up for another carpet-bombing campaign, to make his bones with the voters to keep him in office and out of prison.
“As the world increasingly Judaises…”
Are you so sure about that, Israel?
One and a half billion Muslims, one and a third billion Chinese and one point one billion Hindus and several hundred million blacks of Africa aren’t being mislead. Christianity is the only tool by which the world can be turned topsy turvy and for a long time to come, it’s the problem of the West. Now had you mean that the Jews are conquering the world by imposing their mythology on the world at large by virtue of the control of Wall Street, thus everything else, I would believe it.
Netanyahu and Trump and Obama and both Bushs and both Clintons are all war criminals and in the case of the attack on the WTC they could all be considered terrorists, there is no justice in the ZUS!
Whatever the percentage maybe but it ought not be more than their numbers in the society; the largest number of American judges must come from white Christian community to be truly balanced.
The founders thoughts on Democracy, and the reasons America was born a Constitutional Republic:
And I like the STYLE.
Now the Westerners can read Soviet newspapers.
This is interesting & true in many ways, but I don’t think the historical analogy is quite appropriate. What we know of historical, traditional Judaism, is that judges, sages etc. were effective rulers of Israel (in some period) & Jewish diaspora in Europe & Asia (Babylonia, Iran,..). This was a kind of theocracy for locals, something which empires & states (Cordoba caliphate, Ottoman empire, Polish-Lithuanian commonwealth, Venice, ..) condoned.
But in the case of the US (and UK, lately, and now Israel) judges are not the source of authority, but the transmission of it. You may name it “deep state” or any other name, but it is a complex of power elites in finances, military, intelligence services, political oligarchies, entrenched powerful families & various other movers & shakers.
So- who, finally, gives the orders? Judges or financial moguls? Or some other group or individuals? I think it is some internal dynamics at work, not immediately visible.
“That said this whole “Impeachment” is a farce like the one against Clinton and I was no big fan of Clinton in fact I was one of the “vast rightwing conspiracy”. ”
– Yet Clinton did actually lie under oath during the questioning about Jennifer Flowers.
– No, Clinton’s impeachment was not about a blow job from Monica Lewinsky.
Not only that, but listen to this:
When a judge gets elected in the USA, big-shots Jew lawyers they gather together, they rent a roof garden bar/restaurant in a 7 star hotel and then they invite the Judge and his family to celebrate his election.
Of course they set a box in the party and each-one drops an envelope with their “contribution” for the Judge’s campaigning expenses.
So, they eat, they drink, they laugh and they get to KNOW this judge better.
And I am asking you:
If one of these Jew lawyers appears before this Judge for ANY CASE, WHO you think will win?
The Jew lawyer or the other guy?
‘Whatever the percentage maybe but it ought not be more than their numbers in the society; the largest number of American judges must come from white Christian community to be truly balanced.’
Well — it’s interesting.
I don’t think we should allot places by quota: where does it end? How many judgeships for Greek-Americans? Do they have more than their share, less than their share?
On the one hand, I do think Jews have obtained a disproportionate share of the actual ‘privilege’ going — and not necessarily by simply following the rules. The nonsense that goes on now with Harvard admissions, etc is egregious. Perhaps worse, they’ve subverted our whole political system so that we now serve Israel. We wind up becoming dominated to an absurd extent by the peculiarities, preferences, and agenda of the Jewish American community.
On the other hand, Jews do tend to be intelligent, driven, and ambitious. It’s entirely to be expected that they would pop up as doctors, judges, social arbiters, etc at more than the two percent or so their numbers dictate.
This is the quandary I often find myself facing. On the one hand, I think the more flamboyant anti-semitic fantasies are both unfair and wildly overdrawn; just as I would expect there to be fewer black doctors, so I would expect there to be more Jewish doctors.
On the other hand, I’ve had it with ‘everything is fine, move along.’ No, it’s not fine.
We refer to ‘white privilege’ — a concept which, since I moved to the white provinces, I’ve come to regard as absurd. These are not privileged folks around here; mighty fine, but decidedly not ‘privileged.’
There is, however, a phenomenon we can call ‘Jewish privilege.’ That exists. We should discuss it; but by discuss I don’t mean leave the whole subject to be monopolized by, on the one hand, anti-semitic fantasists, and on the other hand, the ADL.
Global warming offers an analogy. It exists. That doesn’t mean we should start worshipping Greta Thunberg; but neither does it mean we should pretend it’s not there. It exists, and we should rationally decide what to do about it.
Ditto for what I’ve just labelled ‘Jewish privilege.’
Agreed
There will be no justice until we American Patriots -Restore Our Republic, which was destroyed on November 22, 1963, in a hail of bullets. We lost our Last Constitutional President, John F. Kennedy, and have been on a declining National trajectory ever since.
The butchery against the Liberty Sailors, the WTC 9/11, as well as the abject shitting upon our People by use of a MOSSAD Shadow Government of Epstein, Maxwells (both of them), Ehud Barak (Zionist Prime Minister who regularly visited his Crew, mostly in the Epstein HQ in NYC), to oversee their work – in Running – Looting our USA – destroying our Industrial Infrastucture and Genociding our once proud Middle Class (working class wage earners), – and by that process, converting our People – into fawning Slaves.
Terrorism is the least of their crimes. The overpowering of our Elected Republic Government, by force, and propaganda, and the sullying of our finest traditions through their control of the printed and educational Mainstream Media, and the prostituting of our Political Leaders, and Legal Authorities, and the Oppressing our our citizens, (depriving our People of their LIBERTY), are the major crimes they are guilty of, and must Pay For.
This excellent article by Israel Shamir, opens the wound. The pain is real.
Regaining our Liberty is the Salve.
God Bless America!
Durruti
Dire predictions of overpopulation are beginning to look like that is not the case.
Neither constituted a high crime or misdemeanor.
Nothing Trump has done qualifies either.
Nixon was a closer call.
Please spare us the invitation to read opinions on law andthe judiciary which do not have the elementary basis of study of the law or any acquaintance with judges. (Or were you sentenced by a judge).
To say that judges in the US “are groveling flunkies of the people with impunity” is such verbal sludge that it doean’t even rise to the level of ambiguity is to compliment your intellect. Let’s say we can extract enough meaning from it to infer that it expresses contempt for the weakness of US judges. Justice Scalia? A grovelling flunky?! Judges are real actual peoplr and you don’t know any.
We are not just a Republic. We are a Democratic Republic. Big difference. We used to understand that, hence the names of our two political parties.
For those who would question the democratic part, we still make laws by referendum all over the country. And an argument could be made that our laws by referendum are much better for the people as a whole than the laws made by our representatives.
Unfortunately federal law can not be made by referendum, except with respect to amending the Constitution and even then states can decide how to vote for an amendment.
But referendums are alive and well as a means of making law in every state.
The ‘intelligent’ part of that statement has never been proven. In my opinion it is completely untrue. What we are able to build up they can only destroy. Their specialities are: hacking, stealing, lying, pretending, persuasion and group think, coated with the murder of unarmed civilians and the undermining of our societies.
I don’t know if you have read these books but they reveal the zionist control of ,America, JFK, the CIA and Vietnam, and The Secret Team by Col. L. Fletcher Prouty and see his videos on youtube, Blood in the Water by Joan Mellen, and Remember the Liberty by Phillip Nelson, both of these books have contributions by the Liberty survivors and both reveal that it was a joint attack on the USS Liberty by the Israelis and the ZUS.
The CIA and the Mossad are one in the same, so intertwined as to be identical twins, and this is revealed in the book By Way of Deception by ex mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky.
The greatest threat to America is zionism!
I agree Patrikiouli mou.
Gee, your post would make more sense if you didn’t use so many initialisms. Everyone knows was CIA stands for.
But, DCI? NDA? RBG?
“undermines the values and purpose of the Jewish State.”
Fine with me!!
The funny thing is these lawyers could have all the authority and power they wanted, and no one would care so long as they actually saw some benefits from time to time. It always amazes me when pundits or “journalists” cry and complain about populism. Imagine openly saying you are against what is popular, and then turning around and having the gall to say you are promoting democracy and human rights. The only thing that makes sense when looking at the broader picture, is that the “elites” that run the world actually hate the people they rule over, because history has shown us this repeated pattern.
‘Not only that, but listen to this:
When a judge gets elected in the USA, big-shots Jew lawyers they gather together…’
But you say this as if any other ethnic group would not behave similarly.
This tends to be where I part company with the more unhesitatingly anti-semitic; I don’t see Jews doing anything innumerable other groups don’t do also. Back in my trucking days, there was one warehouse in San Francisco where it was impossible for anyone who wasn’t a Samoan to get a job.
It’s just that Jews are better at it, and the effects have become seriously pernicious.
You may remember when you were in second grade. Was there a kid who always knew the answer first, and would start demanding to be called on?
Eventually, the teacher just had to tell him to shut up. She wanted everyone else in the class to participate as well. The situation wasn’t really anyone’s fault — least of all the sharp kid’s.
It just had to be dealt with. In the second grade classroom, it was relatively easy. In America as of 2019, it becomes a bit of a quandary.
You are correct.
The one reason that makes “jews” so successful is that they formulate and enact laws (civil-rights for some) that deny us whites the right to look after our own self-interest while they flout the laws that are imposed on the rest of us.
THAT, my friends is a reason for their “success”.
A good example of jewish flouting of “civil-rights” laws is the jewish community of Kiryas Joel, New York, among others. If you are not jewish, you cannot buy property there, nor can you send your non-jewish children to the (jews-only) “public” schools, despite so-called “civil-rights” laws enacted to prohibit discrimination in housing and education.
Not only that, but most of the jews who occupy Kiryas Joel and other “jews only” communities also take advantage of “social services” and “welfare” programs out of proportion to their numbers. Almost every jew in these “jews-only” communities is running some kind of “scam” on the American “social welfare system”.
You see, “multiculturalism and diversity for thee, but not for me” is the jewish mantra and is the primary way that they destroy cultures and civilizations. Their lack of morality figures heavily into their success. Jews think nothing of screwing over a “goy”; it is just “normal business” for them…
Jews are the only group that lacks a moral component. Jews are very amoral, think nothing of screwing a “goy” out of money, possessions, or even reputation or life. You see, the jewish talmud elevates the jew above all others, “goyim” being “livestock with souls, created only to serve the jew”.
This amorality is a critical component in jewish life and is partially responsible for jewish successes. When one does not possess a moral compass that defines and separates “right from wrong” THAT in itself gives the jew greater latitude to “get what he wants” as there are “no limits” on what a jew may do to gain the advantage in just about any situation. The lack of a moral component within jewish life is a major reason for jewish supremacy in civilized societies.
Let’s not forget the jewish practice of “male genital mutilation”-circumcision.
Performed on the eighth day of a jewish male’s life, this barbaric practice can be linked to mental illness prevalent in jews in later life.
The dirty “mohel” that performs the “deed” then proceeds to fellate the baby after the “deed” is done.
This, in itself is one way to introduce STDs and other nasty diseases from the “mohel” to the infant.
This could be a reason why so many jews are “twisted”, as many STDs do not manifest symptoms until later in life.
Attempts to outlaw “male genital mutilation” and the subsequent fellatio of the infant has been met with stern resistance from every jewish group.
It’s not “smarts” or “IQ” that gives jews an advantage over gentile whites, but is their rabid insistence on cultural and social cohesiveness, insularity and nepotism (but only for themselves) that gives them an “advantage”.
This same cultural and social cohesiveness that is prized so highly by jewish interests is denied to gentile whites. Jews, to a man will fight to deny this same cultural and social cohesiveness to gentile whites that they themselves enjoy as it is a major part of the jewish purpose–the destruction of gentile white culture, which IS superior to any jewish cultural or social society. If jews did not possess this power, they would most likely be rag merchants, liquor merchants, or furniture merchants–nothing more.
As I have previously stated, jewish success is based on cultural and social cohesiveness and insularity–NOT “smarts” or “IQ”. Once enough jews get into a position of power in the work world or education systems, they will hire and promote their own, even bypassing more qualified gentile white candidates.
Jews have latched on to cultural cohesiveness and nepotism, as it serves their purpose exceedingly well.
At the same time, jews pushed the concept of racial “equality”, (but only for gentile whites), backing it up with “civil-rights” and “equal accommodation” laws which are enforced by governments–but only against whites. These “civil-rights” laws are used as a “battering ram” against gentile whites to diffuse and fragment any semblance of gentile white solidarity and cohesiveness that may arise.
A great reckoning dealing with the jews is coming. As gentile whites become more marginalized, the accusation of being tagged as “racist” or a “holocaust denier” is rapidly losing its “sting”.
Increasingly, jews are more wary of being “called out” and recognized as “jews”. One can call a jew a shyster, shylock, bankster, criminal or ne-er-do-well, and it will roll off his back like water off a duck, BUT call a jew a “jew”, and he will recoil in horror, having been “found out”.
Here’s your “Mr Constitution” in action, you know, the drug addled skirt chaser everyone here worships as if he were God himself.
https://www.infowars.com/did-you-know-a-law-is-on-the-books-to-disarm-all-americans/
A hell of a lot more than 2%….
Actually, we are supposed to be a Constitutional Republic.
https://www.utahsrepublic.org/democratic-republic-or-constitutional-republic/
Wrong
Each ethnic group mind their own business.
If now some of these groups copy the Jewish diabolical tactics it is their problem.
But think about this.
Have a newly elected Judge been invited by some big-shot Jews to a meeting and decline their invitation. They will get rid of him in the first opportunity. Especially if the Judge is not a Jew.
Remember what happen with Judge Brett Kavanaugh?
You think it was a ….rape case over 35 years? Behind that bitch was the Jews and their co-conspirators.
The Supremes has 3 full fledged Jooz with Ginsberg being the most virulent and one quasi one, Sotomayor who is officially Puerto Rican but is in all sense a Joo. In the Congress at least 15% of the Senate is racially Jew-ish and about the same in in The House. But a solid 70% of both houses are completley owned by the Tribe.
Something’s gotta give.
The Right Wing main stream media, especially OAN* harp on Iran being the ‘greatest state sponsor of terrorism’. I thing the Zionist Entity is numero uno.
One sweet dream I have is that Bibi really pisses somebody off and then a stray cruise missle lands on his lap, kaboom! Ah, one can dream.
We are beyond “threat.” The damage has been done. We are murdered, robbed-looted, deprived of our Liberty & Lives. Our Country, our last Constitutional President, our Republic, our Very Constitution, our dignity, our Sovereignty, & Honor, have all been Assassinated by the Zionist Oligarch Bankers & their Tribal accomplices.