Talking About the Weather

It is cold in the Midwest, so cold that Rachel Maddow already ascribed it to evil Putin (“Russia will freeze you and your family to death.”) It is extremely cold in England, too. I’d think this frost spell should put paid to the silly notion of Global Warming. But no, the adepts of Al Gore sect are not so easily dissuaded. Like the Flat Earth Society, they are impervious to arguments. These enlightened people keep struggling against global warming.
They decided to overturn Mark Twain’s adage Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it – and do something. There is a new popular hero, a pleasantly old-fashioned-looking 16-year old Swedish girl with braids, Greta Thunberg, who had sat down in a snowdrift and said she wouldn’t budge until somebody would do something against global warming. She has led a school kids demo for the same purpose, and the European MSM is rapturous.
This is the kind of demo they like; not the evil Jew-haters like the GJ, the Yellow Vests, not the workers asking for wages, not white nationalists calling for a stop to immigration, not the peaceniks objecting to highly justifiable and profitable war in Afghanistan and Syria, not the anarchists foaming at the mouth against innocent bankers, but a good bright friendly march of diverse people with open friendly faces and welcoming smiles.
There is no harm in protesting the weather. The obscure power behind the MSM, the Masters of Discourse love such cases. Greta became an instant saviour – she has been sent to Davos to give a speech to the owners of Planet Earth. She was called “almost a Messiah”, and the Swedish Church twitted that Jesus had appointed Greta Thunberg as His successor. (Not bloody likely! If He would pick such harmless causes, He won’t be crucified!). The poor girl (previously diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism) had been promoted, like… like Stephen of Cloyes, the 12-year-old French shepherd who had led thousands of French and German children on the Childrens Crusade to liberate the Holy Land – and all the kids ended in the slave markets of the East, delivered by the adults who promoted the Crusade.
She organised a school strike. Some teachers objected and said that the kids can march outside of school hours, but the media was indignant: they will learn much more marching against global warming than studying useless math. Computers can do math better than people, while humans should learn to march after the Piper.
“The [kids] should be proud of the non-excused absences from classes on their school reports. … They learn more about civic engagement during a day of demonstrating – mobilising schoolmates, making banners, organising climate-neutral travel and debates (perhaps even with teachers and parents) – than in many a class on politics” – pontificated German Die Zeit.
Whoever does not agree with Greta, should be punished by the hate laws, says the Austrian Der Standard: “The right-wing populists don’t care about climate change, because the answers are complicated and demand a sacrifice from everyone. That doesn’t fit in with the populists’ election arithmetic scheme. It’s much easier to simply brand people as foreign. Or as different, as they do with Greta Thunberg.” Indeed, there is no more tolerance, no place for dissent in mass media today, than it was in 1930s. The agenda had changed, but you have to follow the agenda all the same.
The girl is not completely wrong, mind you. Conservation of nature is a very important thing, and we can do a lot for it. We can construct repairable and durable gadgets, instead of using disposables; we can wear wearable and mendable clothes, instead of throwing them away as they go out of fashion; we can naturally the decrease the population of our countries, instead of importing North Africans and Syrians. But all these initiatives will be bad for sales. Greta objects to meat, so she could demand that Swedish shops stock and sell fish, wild fish caught in the sea, not the farmed variety. Wild fish is better, healthier, saves a lot of energy, but you need qualified fishmongers to sell it, you can’t hire an illiterate immigrant, equip him with a scanner and pay him pennies. So fish became rarity in Sweden. But sitting in the snowdrift or marching instead of studying is hardly a remedy.
Our betters love conservationist causes; they use it to lever extra taxes and hike the cost of living. The GJ rising was triggered by Macron government’s introduction of a new eco-tax on diesel. In Sweden (and in North Europe in general), energy is necessary for survival, but the rulers keep raising energy costs by switching to “green energy”, meaning generated without oil or coal. As a result, tens of thousands Europeans die of cold every winter, and it is not a figure of speech. So they conserve oil and kill people. This is very expected for Greens.
Expensive Green Energy has an additional advantage: it is not bought from Russia, the great enemy of the Masters. Russian gas and oil are cheaper and easier to deliver, but who cares about the price? Consumers, you’d mutter? Who cares about consumers? Not the organisers of the new crusade. They offer two expensive options: American LNG or Green Energy. The Europeans will pay, stimulated by the little Swedish girl. Really neat!
In England, they plan to build a new railway line HS2 using wind farms and other unconventional sources of energy. The problem is price tag, $77 billion to start with, but probably much more. All that will be paid by taxpayers and passengers – while the UK has already very expensive rail. In order to avoid coal (and keep miners from ever earning their bread) – and oil (possibly allowing Russia to sell some) they are ready to throw more and more money.
But what about Global Warming? This phenomenon exists, but it has little to do with humans. We should be modest, as we have every reason to be: humans are still unable to influence climate to a great extent. One volcano produces more output than all mankind in century. Climate changes, true, but those changes, cyclical or not, are induced by factors of different order: by sun activity, first of all, and the sun is not susceptible to school strikes. We may fart all we can, and still it will have a very little influence on climate.
Even more modestly I’ll admit: we can’t prove the thesis this way or other way. We still haven’t got a working mathematical model of the earth’s climate. We are very, very far from being able to predict weather on a large scale. You would never know that if you read MSM. They all know. And any scientist that openly argues for agnosticism will suffer the lot of Dr James Watson of DNA fame.
I have no idea whether Watson is right or wrong, but I presume a mature scientist of such a calibre is entitled to hold and express his opinion. Ditto Peter Duesberg and Kary Mullis, Nobel prize winners are entitled to hold and express their opinion about AIDS without being marginalised and hunted.
The Masters of Discourse want to have just one opinion; it is their way or highway. This is what upsets me. My logic, and my conversations with scientists convinced me that we do not know with any degree of certainty whether humanity is able to influence planetary climate, but I wouldn’t ban a scientist who thinks differently. I just ask not to ban any scientist, but that is probably too much.
In 17th century, the advanced scientists believed that the Moon was populated. Johannes Hevelius, an astronomer and a Mayor of a German Baltic city of Danzig (now repopulated by Poles and re-Polonised into Gdansk) gave the Moon-dwellers a name: Selenites. A scientist who doubted (or worse, denied) existence of Selenites would be rejected by his peers as a retrograde exceptionalist, i.e. a believer in exceptionality of Man and Earth (when every scientist worthy of this name knows that Moon, Sun and stars are populated as much as Earth!..)
But belief in Selenites does not call upon our communities to invest in special tools to save them, move them to Earth or build a ladder to the Moon. The belief in man-made climate change is a very costly belief, and it is good that President Trump took his country out of Masters-promoted setup. The wild campaign of promotion for the Swedish girl Greta indicates that the Masters haven’t given up on their plan to impose an undemocratic World government on us, under their control. What else could make us voluntarily freeze in our homes? Like the Fat Boy in Pickwick, they want to make our flesh creep. Scaremongering is the oldest device of population control, and it is the preferred one for the MSM.
They scare us all the time, to get larger budgets and to command more obedience. They scare the Brits that they will “starve among putrefying piles of rubbish after Brexit” according to The Guardian. They scare the Swedes by the mythic Russian submarines. But actually they, the Masters of Discourse and their MSM are the biggest danger for mankind. If we shall succeed in undermining their flagging credibility, we shall save us and our children with more certainty than by sitting in a snowdrift with Greta.
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
I LOVE CO2. WE ARE ALL CARBON.
Thanks, Sir. The whole global warming being caused by CO2 is a hoax.
CO2 is less than 1% in the atmosphere. How a tiny fraction of 1% change can cause the whole earth to become hot? It cannot.
What these idiots do not realize is that we are all carbon. We are made from organic molecules (except for water) and organic chemicals are made from carbon.
The plants and all the food we eat is made out of carbon.
These idiots do not know the carbon cycle we all learnt in school. Oh, I forgot, there is no more science required on SAT in US, so all these retards are fooled by the conmen.
They pump CO2 into greenhouses to make plants grow faster. More CO2 = more plant growth = more food = less famines, cheaper food = more shade = more cooling = more moisture in soil.
That is why I love CO2.
I like how he says he doesn’t know. Would that everybody would. On both sides. On all sides.
Logic from my blog:
May 7, 2017 – California Leaders Deny Climate Change
Climate change (aka Global Warming) is a complex subject. The Earth is becoming warmer, but our climate has always been changing, becoming warmer at times and then colder. Pollution causes warming, but the impact is debatable.
Denying this threat has become a sin to many Americans. Anyone who expresses doubts is branded a greedy idiot who refuses to accept science. There are many cities, counties, and states whose leaders express great concern about climate change, but they refuse to do anything! They should ban construction in areas that might be flooded and build levees and dams to prepare. Yet none have undertaken any serious preparations.
For example, California leaders are quick to denounce anyone who doubts the impact of climate change, but are doing nothing to prepare! Their climate change models show that the San Francisco and Oakland airports will be underwater in a few years, and some of downtown San Francisco will be flooded. Scientists tell them this, yet California leaders ignore them, so they are really climate change deniers.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/editorials/article/The-Bay-Area-must-act-together-against-sea-level-9961153.php
A scientist who doubted (or worse, denied) existence of Selenites would be rejected by his peers as a retrograde exceptionalist
Not to mention an “anti-Selenite.”
The conventional view is not always wrong.
The world really is round. Global warming really is happening.
” Scaremongering is the oldest device of population control, and it is the preferred one for the MSM.”
Only if the population being controlled is euro-white & gentile.
But notice the lying game played by the neo-Marxists:
They call it “a carbon tax”, or “carbon footprint”, or “carbon” this & “carbon” that.
Carbon, C, is a solid.
Carbon Dioxide, CO2, is a gas that life enriching & critically necessary plants love, a gas which we humans exhale.
Communists lying is their MO, always has been, always will be.
Wild fish is better, healthier, saves a lot of energy.
That’s watermelon nonsense. It’s like saying we should stop eating farm meat and hunt wild game instead.
Besides, I doubt many people have actually tasted wild salmon. What’s called ‘wild salmon’ in supermarkets, is a genetically engineered species of farm salmon, cleverly named ‘wild salmon’ (or something to that effect) by the producers.
I used to fish salmon. A four kilo specimen in prime condition netted us about seventy dollar on the pier. Double that for retail prices, and ask yourself when you last put down $140 for a fish. Every salmon we caught was sold to upscale restaurants. I’ve never seen an actual wild salmon sold in a supermarket.
Good article. Let’s hope that both Mr. Shamir and Mr. Unz continue to cast a skeptical eye on ‘global warming’ (OOPS!–make that ‘climate change’) since climate science is definitely ‘not settled’ as claimed.
The complex, chaotic, and unpredictable forces which drive climate remain a great–perhaps unfathomable–mystery.
Indeed, we are presently in basking in an unusually mild epoch (by recent geological standards) and are probably headed towards far colder weather. Fortunately, it may be another thousand years or more before we return to the ‘normal’ semi-frigid conditions normally seen on earth over the past one million years.
After all, the last glacial period ended only some 13,000 years ago. Before then, the Great Lakes region for instance was buried under a mile or more of ice. Then it got warmer. And then colder–(for about 1200 years.) The sudden, inexplicable, millennium-long cold snap is known as the ‘Younger Dryas’ event. A massive extinction of megafauna (Wooly Mammoth, Saber Tooth tiger, Giant sloth, etc) occurred around this time.
It’s worth noting that humankind began to flourish with the rise of warm (‘interglacial’) weather. Even today, far more people worldwide are killed by cold-related weather conditions than heat-related ones. Warmth is good for humankind.
In any event, the hospitable ‘interglacial period’ we are now enjoying typically lasts only around 15,000 years (give or take a few centuries). The longer glacial periods however traditionally last some 80,000 to 110,000 years. So by recent standards (the last million years) we humans are enjoying a lovely, warm but brief ‘interglacial’ beach vacation.
Why the earth has dramatically cooled and then warmed up some ten times over the past one million years remains a mystery. But CO2 levels are definitely not the direct and sole cause, as often claimed.
Other factors driving climate include: variations in the solar wind (energy from the sun), changes in earth’s tilt and variations in it orbit (see: Milankovich cycles), major volcanic events and earth’s periodic collisions with large asteroids, jet stream variations, El Nino, La Nina, additional variations in oceanic currents, and fluctuations in levels of atmospheric water vapor as well as other fluctuating greenhouse gasses. The factors are numerous and they also interact with one another in unexpected ways.
It’s also worth remembering that ‘global cooling’ was a big news story back in the seventies. Yet its been forgotten entirely, even though global average temperatures dropped steadily between 1945 and 1975 (while CO2 levels were rising.)
Curious, no?
Climate science still has a long way to go. We must resist its politicization.
Ron,
Your policy of giving air to controversial views is commendable.
But… This would have to be the single worst article (or equal worst)
I think I have seen since following your web page.
Mr Shamir,
Writers are a bit like the service industry in as much as your credibility is your ONLY real asset.
You have just flushed yours down the toilet… That’s a bit of a pity because I did have a degree of respect for you for your previous efforts. Really, you should stick to things you know something about.
I could point out all the errors here if I thought you would actually retract the falsehoods you are peddling… but I’m not holding my breath.
Text book Chewbacca defense…
Bravo!
Here is an interesting rejoinder https://home.solari.com/geoengineering-the-space-fence-and-the-advent-of-transhumanism/ Thanks to Come Carpentier who forwarded it!
I don’t know either — but I suspect human related climate change exists to some degree. (Exxon studied it until the late 70’s. Once they were sure that human activity did affect climate they shut the research down).
I agree with Mr Shamir with most of his article. However, he does tend to exaggerate western governments’ (our betters or Masters) commitment to green causes. Sure, “green” is good for excusing tax hikes etc. But our Betters still love old energies: Nordsteam II, the continuing multi-billions spent on subsidies, tax relief etc etc for “old energy” (yes, they also help “new energies”.
Incidentally, I wouldn’t worry about “climate change” too much. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that climate problems are re worse than predicted, that problematic warming is already “baked in” – when & how much is not known. Anyway, Mr Shamir is right: it really doesn’t matter a damn what humans do now. At best we can fiddle around the edges…
I have to ask: Did they Tweet, or did they Titter?
This is seriously good insight into what ails capitalism in the Western World, in which a rapacious few pat themselves on the back for creating what they deem to be good jobs for the needy poor of the world while they degrade the standards of living and health of the poor wretches they might, at least in a gentler time, have considered their fellow citizens, or, more cynically, at least whom they considered the local peasantry to whom they owed some duty of noblesse oblige, if only for the well being of the social ecosystem in which they lived. Now degrading your home while strip-mining the third-world of its talent and future hope is a consideted a virtue worthy of deification by Becky Quick.
I wouldn’t expect an extremely accurate model, such a model would be more complicated than we can currently manage. The models are simplified and consequently any conclusions drawn from them must be correspondingly cautious. Which is not the same thing as saying they are completely useless: they are useful but not gospel.
However, calculating the greenhouse effect from a physics viewpoint is not difficult. For example, AP Smith 2008, “Proof of the Atmospheric Greenhouse Effect”:
So Earth average surface temperature is 33 degrees C higher than it would be if it did not have an infrared absorbing atmosphere (1K = 1C) and, from the text of the paper, Venus average surface temperature is 505C higher . Carbon dioxide and the other greenhouse gases absorb in the infrared. Logically, and empirically when you consider Venus, more greenhouse gases means higher average surface temperature.
Prior to the Industrial Revolution (mid- to late-1700s), CO2 in the atmosphere was about 280 parts per million, now it is a little over 400. CO2 is a product of the combustion of oil and also combustion of coal. Combustion of oil and coal since then swamps combustion prior. Logically, mankind is partly responsible for the increase from 280 to 400 parts per million and consequently partly responsible for the increase in average surface temperature that we have seen in the past couple of centuries. The first century or so is not reliably measurable but the past few decades is clear – for the sake of argument let’s call it 1 degree C over the past few decades. Mankind is partly responsible for that 1 degree.
(For brevity, I have made omissions but the argument stands.)
The Rothchilds, whose puppet Macron is the global warming jester, have been trading extensively in climate derivatives. They control the Weather Channel and Weather Central. One of their bankers is on the board of PG&E. There are HAARP stations across the planet, the one in Norway being magnitudes more powerful than the one in Fairbanks. The US has microwave stations across the planet and who knows how many satellites circling above. There is even a special US navy HAARP ship.
On youtube there are endless clips showing US aircraft spraying chemicals. There are endless clips showing US aircraft, and naval ships, with various types of directed energy weapons. There are endless clips of companies selling drought ending cloud seeding and other technologies. There are clips of an Australian company bragging about ending the drought in Australia in 2015 using atmospheric spraying.
“Climate Change” is absolute bullshit, weather warfare is real, and its getting very nasty.
A couple of weeks ago, <a style=
Yeah, but no one knows anything. Yet, we have to act, without any certainty.
I certainly don’t know, either, but I don’t believe. It seems way too esoteric to be real.
We know very well that global warming is caused by emissions of CO2 caused by burning fossil fuels. There is absolutely no doubt about that. The science that explains this is more than 100 years old. There are models that predict the climate of our planet very well. Our governments have been doing very little about that.
Even if putting CO2 into the atmosphere had no effect on global climate (which it undoubtedly does) its effect on the acidity of the oceans would be reason enough for drastic action to reduce the amount we produce.
“Whoever does not agree with Greta, should be punished by the hate laws, says the Austrian Der Standard…”
Just as, 80 years ago, its predecessors said that whoever did not agree with Hitler should be punished.
This sums up, in a nutshell, why I am in favour of Brexit. People who can publish such views will not be ready for freedom, democracy, or liberalism for a few more centuries. They simply have no comprehension of the idea that everyone should be free to express their opinions, or that truth may advance through courteous, open debate.
Uncommonground, your statement is a little too sweeping. With the following slight modifications it becomes quite acceptable:
“We know very well that global temperatures tend to be increased by emissions of CO2 caused by burning fossil fuels”.
This avoids the fallacy of begging the question by removing the mention of “global warming” as if that were accepted science – which it is not.
No one reasonable would doubt that burning fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases. However, how much that contributes to increasing the Earth’s temperatures (plural, please note, as such a complex system can never have one single temperature) is still not understood.
If, as many reputable scientists have warned for the past 60 years, the Earth is about to enter a mini Ice Age – possibly because of a tiny reduction in the Sun’s radiation – the incremental greenhouse effect caused by burning fossil fuels might be one factor helping to mitigate the ferocious cold that our children and grandchildren will encounter.
More research – honest, disinterested research, that is – must obviously be done before we know whether the Earth is tending to get warmer or colder (to the extent that such an assertion is even meaningful).
Far from being “fossil fuel”, hydrocarbons are not only plentiful but are being renewed by yet-unknown processes deep within the earth.
The term “fossil fuel” was coined in the 1950s when little was known about the processes by which oil is produced. Oil is “abiotic” in nature, as even depleted oil wells are “filling back up” from deep below the earth’s surface.
Oil interests are drilling wells at 5,000 feet, 10,000 feet, and 15,000 feet and coming up with oil deposits way below the layers where “fossils” were known to exist.
“Peak oil” is a discredited concept that environmentalists and others are latching on to, in order to display their hatred of oil being a renewable resource as well as to push prices up.
Follow the money.
The world really is “roundish” (an oblate spheroid, so not perfectly round).
Global warming may or may not be happening – measurements so far are simply not accurate, reliable, or lengthy enough to be sure.
Apart from anything else, the phrase “global warming” strongly suggests that the whole world is getting steadily warmer. But it isn’t.
There seems to have been a great deal of fraud in many of the results triumphantly published and claimed to be “the scientific consensus”.
Twenty years ago (and still today in some especially benighted quarters) it was authoritatively stated that cholesterol, saturated fat and red meat were deadly, and that everyone should stop consuming them and eat more “healthy whole grains”. That advice coincided with the obesity epidemic that has swept the entire Western world. Today, enlightened doctors and scientists are acknowledging that red meat and eggs, foods that our ancestors relied on for over a million years, cannot possibly be harmful – whereas grains and sugar, first cultivated 10,000 years ago, are far more likely to be the culprits.
If establishment advice on what human beings should eat could reverse itself between the 1940s and the 1970s, and has now reversed itself again, why should we believe that the “global warming” panic is based on sound science?
What about going back to school and studying well ? Immature uneducated minds cannot produce anything of value and with indicrination received all they can do is things for show. Regarding climate change. I think it is real but do not believe we can do anything about it especially under capitalism which derives profits only from constant expansion, waste of resources, privatization of gains and internationalization of losses and waste. Under this system no objective research into climate change causes and remedies is possible. It is just another vehicle to make money.
“That’s watermelon nonsense. It’s like saying we should stop eating farm meat and hunt wild game instead”.
I strongly disagree with every part of your assertion – although, if you live in America, some of it may have merit.
As for “farm meat”, much depends on what kind of farm and what kind of meat. I enjoy beef, mutton, pork and poultry raised organically on traditional farms – on their natural pasture and foods, out of doors unless forced to take shelter by cold.
However, meat from the modern factory farm is to be avoided. Animals are born and raised, and spend their whole lives, indoors without natural light, fresh air or exercise. Underfoot they have muck and mud, they are fed horrible synthetic mixtures of vile unnatural foods, and their growth is forced to increase profits. Then, to mitigate the resulting epidemic diseases, they are heavily dosed with antibiotics and other chemicals.
Venison from farmed deer is admirable, as the deer must be allowed to live outdoors on considerable expanses of grass and natural woodland.
As for salmon, I enjoy and value it, but never touch farmed fish. They are disease-ridden and flabby. Even here in England wild salmon is widely available in shops, at a reasonable premium.
Thanks, mark, for your admirably balanced and informative comment.
Old Smokey – your condemnation of Mr Shamir’s excellent article might have some credibility had you given even a scintilla of evidence to support your views.
As you didn’t, I can only conclude that you don’t have any.
Mark Green’s comment sums up the state of scientific knowledge accurately.
“I have to ask: Did they Tweet, or did they Titter?”
Personally, I think “twit” is a marvellous coinage, and I intend to adopt it myself.
Models can be extremely useful, but should be handled with the greatest of care. As John Maynard Keynes remarked, “To convert a model into a quantitative formula is to destroy its usefulness as an instrument of thought”. (An observation that destroys most of what now passes for economics, as well as “global warming” theory).
Freeman Dyson, another of the cleverest and most creative people who ever lived, made some trenchant points about climate models specifically:
“Syukuro Manabe, right here in Princeton, was the first person who did climate models with enhanced carbon dioxide and they were excellent models. And he used to say very firmly that these models are very good tools for understanding climate, but they are not good tools for predicting climate. I think that’s absolutely right. They are models, but they don’t pretend to be the real world. They are purely fluid dynamics. You can learn a lot from them, but you cannot learn what’s going to happen 10 years from now”.
– Freeman Dyson, interview with Yale Environment 360 (4/6/2009) http://e360.yale.edu/content/feature.msp?id=2151
Human caused climate change deniers ae like anti-evolutionists, or racists – they are immune to scientific knowledge. To discuss with them is a waste of time.
I like Israel Shamir’s articles, but do not fully agree with this. The earth moves in a space and space is rather empty, so weather changes on the earth are either caused by changes in the space, which means changes in the radiation of the sun or comet/meteor impacts, or changes in the earth (including what humans do).
There has not been any comet, changes in the sun’s radiation are described by three parameters: obliquity, eccentricity and climatic precession. Of them climatic precession (eccentricity times precession) has a rather good correlation with the global climate as measured from ice cores. Obliquity is decreasing, eccentricity is decreasing and small, and because eccentricity is small, climatic prececession (though slightly increasing) has a small effect. Thus, it is not an effect from the space.
What can be seen from ice cores is that the earth warms up very fast and cools slowly. Usually there always was a trigger from higher insolation to start the warming, now there is no such trigger. Therefore the reason for warming is on the earth and the almost certain reason is human addition of CO2. Why weather warms so fast and why there are colder winters in the Northern hemisphere is most probably caused by the Bond cycles: when ice on glaciers melts, cold melt water is sweet, so Northern seas contain less salt. This means that they stay on surface and do not sink to deep ocean, which means that the warm sea water from the Gulf steam (and other similar streams) does not come to replace the cold water which is supposed to sink down. The Gulf stream gets weaker and as a consequence the earth warms faster as heat from the sun is not moved to the deep ocean. It also means that less CO2 is moved to the deep ocean. But on higher latitudes in the winter it gets cooler as the warm sea stream is not warming as much. So we see this and think there is no global warming, but it is.
The models do not correctly describe the global weather on a long time spell, but it is just because there are several earth-related feedback systems, like volcanoes become more active if ice melts and the pressure on the core changes, sea streams move and change in poorly known cycles, winds change, glaciers can melt in a different way than thought and so on. But it does not mean that the big picture is not more or less understood. And in a short time the models may be quite good.
I do not so much mind warming. It is good if the North gets a bit warmer, it was too cold all my childhood. Global warming causes storms, aridity, too hot summers, too snowy and cold winters and so on, but some latitudes have had it very fine for quite long and nothing lasts forever. Glaciers will not melt in a shorter time than 500 years, and there will not be ice age before 500 years, and if humans manage to stop burning fossils before 2100 the earth will recover to the same equilibrium where it was when the water from glaciers mixes with salt water, absorbs the CO2 humans produced and sinks it into the deep sea. It is not likely there will be any special catastrophe and there is still time to cut down CO2 releases. Looks like the issue has been turned to a sensation, which it need not be.
Great essay by Mr. Shamir, as usual. Mark, the one factor you didn’t mention is the geo-engineering (a/k/a “chemtrail” spraying) that has obviously been going on for some time now. Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org was interviewed by Kevin Barrett recently and it was really eye-opening. I don’t see how the whole question of “climate change” can be discussed intelligently without consideration of the spraying. Also, see the work of Clifford Carnicom (carnicominstitute.org).
No true. Pacific sockeye salmon is available in stores and is wild.
And your $140 per 4kg is $15.89 per lb which is about right in the Whole Foods.
Ivar Giaever, Nobel Laureate in Physics; “Global Warming is Pseudoscience”
Venus is closer to Sun. It must be taken into consideration and there is heavier hot house gases there are involved.
Many years ago there were doctors who knew already that sugar was unhealthy. The sugar industry hit back with their lobbysts. Documents which show this are available. They were discovered by Cristin Kearns.
Now the oil and car industry tried also to discredity scientists working on climate change. It didn’t work so well. The science is quite old (take a look at the names John Tyndall and Svante Arrhenius), the measurements are quite precise, global warming is happening clearly every where. There is absolutely no doubt. Why don’t you take the trouble of reading at least one good author?
Agree with your comment overall. Just one nitpick:
That horse has left the barn – “climate science” is deeply corrupted; most of the recent bloated growth of that field has been driven by the globalists and their money. Dissenters are marginalised and driven out; journal editors who sin by letting through sceptical papers are fired etc. The globalists have fashioned themselves a veritable academic church of global warming for the purpose of bamboozling the people. In the process, of course, they have helped to undermine the whole scientific enterprise. Trust in science and scientists is trending in the same direction as is trust in the MSM, and for the same reason.
Given that the Swedish clergy has embraced ordaining if women, I wouldn’t so quickly dismiss Titter.
The thing about always insipid liberals is up close they are meek, mild, dissipated, washed out. Can hardly be troubled to do much of anything, lacking ambition. But they can rant! Bitch! Blame, and complain, denounce and find fault. Really good at mouth moving stuff.
They’re so nice. They are in favour of random bombing of wedding parties, imposing more, more austerity on the grubby poor, like lots of militarized cops about, tons of debt, higher stock markets, lots of tech toys, fight the evil Russkies. From their upper floor condos, gated communities, southern beach houses.
Time’s up!
Most people who study the issue come to the conclusion that you have outlined – man does increase CO2, and CO2 does retain some IR radiation that otherwise would go to space, and thus warm the atmosphere.
The real disagreements start downstream from that initial effect. If the atmosphere warms, that will in turn evaporate more water, and water vapour is itself a greenhouse gas. Does that mean there will be a positive feedback? Or, will the sky get more cloudy, reflecting more incoming radiation, thus creating a negative feedback? Etc. Note that the warmists, in order to arrive at their scary predictions, stick firmly with the positive feedback option. Empirical data indicate that they are wrong, that “climate sensitivity” – the rise in temperature for each step increase in CO2 concentration – is low, and therefore feedback is negative.
It is about only 0.1-0.15 °C per decade according to satellite true global temperature measurement during the “hockey stick” period.
As you seem to be aware, the warming affects the circumpolar regions more than the tropical ones. That flattens the temperature gradients which drive the storms. Storms are worst at the depth of the ice age.
Aridity: The Sahel – the strip of land to the South of the Sahara – was drying up in the 1970s, when it was cooling, and has been greening during the more recent rise in temperatures. That is helped by higher CO2 levels – plants that have more CO2 need less water, and vice versa.
Some more CO2 is good for plant life, and more plant life is good for humans. Life on this planet was lushest when CO2 was way higher than it is today. With respect to CO2, the “green” agenda is completely misguided; it has been hijacked and perverted by the same serial liars that brought us 9/11, the holohoax, and many other lies.
Given that the earth has been pumping out billion of metric tons of a host of gasses since its birth and continues to do so to this day via the miles of undersea and open fissures, volcanoes, etc. I find it a very tough climb that that suddenly the advent of the industrial revolution to this day has tipped the scale.
It’s a good idea to care for the environment, but beyond local consequence, human contribution to climate — it’s a very tough sell.
Trade winds, earth’s rotation, amount of atmosphere loss and regeneration . . .
That is a very active and complex model with far too many unknowns to make predictions or engage in anything that is definitively factual about the advance.
—————————————
In my day it was the ozone layer and nuclear war ——–
“Amazing Grace and Chuck” I like that film.
I wonder if
“Amazing Gore and Greta” will be as intriguing. It’s hard to have a beef with environmentally aware youth, but reality s helpful. Amazing Grace and Chuck had more roots in reality.
Well, I agree that GW is a fact, but how much it’s a result of human activity and how much other global factors determine the situation – it’s not clear.
Anyhow, it’s partly a result of human activities for at least last couple of centures and it’s not possible to change something quckly. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do something.
But as I understood Mr. Shamir’s goal – it’s not to state that GW is a hoax, but to show a just another stupid side of contemporary western society with its diversity, tolerance etc. They do everything to destroy themselves lying to their people on major topics and exagerating any even stupid ones.
Let them sit in snow…
It is well below zero here in Montana, -8 where I live and has been this way for about a week with more ahead, but here in Montana we have fossils of dinosaurs and fish and other sea life that indicates that at one time millions of years ago Montana was under the ocean and at another time was in a tropical climate and at one time was under glaciers as some glaciers still exist in Glacier National Park, in other words climate change is natural and changed dramatically when no humans were on earth.
The deep state is spraying Montana with chemtrails containing nano particles of aluminum and barium and strontium to make the atmosphere conductive of micro waves for HAARP in an effort to guide storm fronts and tornados and hurricanes and on the other hand to start fires using DEWs ie direct energy weapons as were used in starting the California fires, and this has been going on for over 30 years by my own observation here in Montana, watching the planes spray the skies of Montana with the white chemtrails day in a day out.
In regards to CO2 , there is a report by NASA that can be googled that states that CO2 acts as a coolant in the upper atmosphere and totally debunks the global warming theory! Global warming is a lie pushed by UN AGENDA 21 to deindustrialize America and to also install a CARBON TAX on all hydrocarbon use, thus driving America into third world status to make is easier for the elites in control of America to meld America into a NWO!
See Geoengineeringwatch.org for details on CHEMTRAILS and HAARP.
It is a typical elite’s concept to take something from nature and make it payable for others. For example, breathing. Why should you breath for free? Taxes do not come from nature but they are a very similar concept – pay because you exist.
Charging for global warming/climate change is the next best thing to charging people for breathing, as a gift that never stops giving. Other advantages are that it can never be disproven for the same reason that it cannot be proven (yet the “science” is settled). Nevertheless, the biggest irony is that this elite’s concept of making capital out of thin air is most viciously supported by the militant troops of the left. I feel much respect for Shamir’s leftist views which did not fall for the con.
Uncommonground says: “We know very well that global warming is caused by emissions of CO2 caused by burning fossil fuels. There is absolutely no doubt about that.”
Has there been some warming? Of course. I know of no thinking person who disputes that.
Has man’s activities caused some of the warming? Of course. Again, I know of no thinking person who disputes that.
I would simply ask someone like Uncommonground, who is SO certain that humans are responsible one question. What does the science consist of that shows human produced CO2 to be a significant factor in any current warming?
The inconvenient fact is that, according to the late Dr. Joanne Simpson (NASA), the science is based “almost entirely” on computer models. Computer simulations. And, since the modelers cannot get the models to represent the (poor quality) historical (mostly proxy) data, they need to introduce fudge factors into the models. These fudge factors, of course, are not called fudge factors – they are called “sensitivity factors.” Now, if there were minor gaps in the knowledge of the physics, there might be one “sensitivity factor” for all of these government models – but, no – every model has its own sensitivity factor to curve-fit the poor quality historical data.
Of course, there is never any discussion about the fact that they are clueless about the physics of the non-linear, coupled, chaotic system they are trying to model.
BTW, anyone who is involved in building models in other non-linear, coupled, chaotic system called financial markets knows – KNOWS – that curve fitting exercises like this are futile and always result in a disastrous balance sheet. Where there is seemingly no accountability in climate science, the opposite is true in modeling markets.
“I find it a very tough climb that that suddenly the advent of the industrial revolution to this day has tipped the scale.”
I tried to check the numbers of the CO2 balance (as you nowadays better calculate everything yourself before believing anything from science, so please, count the CO2 balance your own way)
http://www.pienisalaliittotutkimus.com/2019/01/26/minor-comments-on-the-climatic-change/
and to me they seem correct.
The relation of CO2 in atmosphere and the temperature seems quite solid. That is, it does look like more CO2 warms and does not cool because of creating more clouds or something.
The problem I saw was only why some natural mechanism is not taking CO2 out. But actually it is, it only works rather slowly, but it does not look to me not so catastrophic. Humans have not yet flipped the balance in an irreversible way.
There is this thing that warming has been very fast in the past (in the ice core data), that in the post I suspected is due to the Gulf stream and now think that, yes, it is the Gulf stream. If temperatures rise, they may cause serious floods, but then calculating how fast glaciers can melt, it is not so fast in human time scale. Of course, if glaciers melt we have more volcano eruptions, which then cool, but not a nice way to cool.
It was raining yesterday in Moscow.
Today the roads snow had totally melted and flowed away.
You stole our winter, western cleptocrats, yet another year in the longer and longer row you came for our winter and stole it…
:'(
“And in a short time the models may be quite good.”
Only someone who has no knowledge of modeling, as the IPCC calls it, a “coupled, non-linear chaotic system” would ever make a statement like that.
Read James Gleick’s excellent book “CHAOS” for an enlightening experience about complex systems.
The scientists are curve-fitting computer models to poor quality data using fudge factors to make the models work.
There is no science – good science – that shows that human caused CO2 is a significant factor in any current warming. By “significant factor” I mean one that shows it to be a problem.
If you dispute this, answer the one question – what is the science that shows man-made CO2 to be a significant factor in any current warming? Science shows that CO2 is a greenhouse gas. It is a weak greenhouse gas not capable of producing the amount of warming claimed. If you cannot answer that one question, you must admit that your belief if similar to a religious belief – based on faith and not any knowledge of any of the science involved.
“What does the science consist of that shows human produced CO2 to be a significant factor in any current warming?”
I tried to check the numbers of the CO2 balance (as you nowadays better calculate everything yourself before believing anything from science, so please, count the CO2 balance your own way)
http://www.pienisalaliittotutkimus.com/2019/01/26/minor-comments-on-the-climatic-change/
and to me they seem correct.
The relation of CO2 in atmosphere and the temperature seems quite solid based on historical data and the explanation of it by the greenhouse effect.
“Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat” ( (“Those whom God wants to destroy , first make them mad , demented “)
Has the ” west ” lost the favors of the Gods ??
Forget the models. See my post above, models are useful but they are simple and must be used with caution.
Instead of models, concentrate on the science, the mechanisms. The sun is adding energy to the Earth’s system continually, 1367 Watts per square metre. That same amount of energy must be re-radiated back into space at the same rate otherwise the energy will build up and up. But our atmosphere temporarily traps some of the energy that is being re-radiated into space. Ask yourself what is the mechanism for this.
You are right when you say the physics (and chemistry, by the way) is complex but you are wrong when you say that no-one has any idea about the mechanisms. On the contrary, much of it is well understood. Certainly, not all of it is.
The only thing that is inconvenient about the models is that they enjoy such prominence in the debate. Supporters of the theory of global warming allow too much attention to be given to conclusions drawn from the models and opponents spend too much time saying that the models prove that the theory is rubbish. Both sides are wrong – the models are too inadequate for anyone to base any strong argument on. Focus on the mechanisms. The science in this respect is strong although incomplete.
More generally, let me emphasise that “global warming” does not literally mean temperature. Thermometers are a proxy for energy meters. Heat is a form of energy and thermometers are used to measure heat and therefore heat energy. But heat is not the only form of energy. There is (visible) light energy, sound energy, microwave energy and many others. The energy that reaches the Earth’s surface from the Sun is converted to heat energy by the surface. But global warming refers to the total amount of energy in the Earth’s system. Because there is a greater amount of greenhouse gas (CO2, CO, CH4, H2O, NOx) in the atmosphere than there was a century ago (say), there is a greater amount of re-radiated energy that is being trapped before it can leave the atmosphere and therefore a greater amount of energy in the Earth’s system. Some of this extra energy is extra heat energy which has shown up in thermometers as higher average temperatures. But the important point is not higher average temperatures but increased energy in the system. With this point noted, it is no surprise that weather events such as cyclones can be more energetic (stronger winds, more frequent, longer lasting etc).
Your question is easy to answer. Basic physics tell us that CO2 is a greenhouse gas. This has been known for almost 200 years. If you show that this is not the case, you will get easily a Nobel prise and become famous in the whole world instantaneously. But nobody showed this not to be the case until today.
Second, scientists have investigated the possibility that something else could be responsible for global warming, like the Sun, and saw that nothing else could explain it.
Global warming is certain and indisputable. Models are very good and can predict well our future climate given a certain level of CO2 emissions.
In the good old times when it was possible to discuss more or less freely in The Guardian, skeptics have tried for 10 years at least to defend their case. They lost all discussions without exception. Reality is not what suits your preferences or ideologies.
California Wildfires: Directed Energy Weapons Theory
“The relation of CO2 in atmosphere and the temperature seems quite solid based on historical data and the explanation of it by the greenhouse effect.”
Temperature has been rising. CO2 has been rising. The conclusion has been that the extra CO2 must be causing the current warming. Don’t confuse correlation with causality. The mathematics of the CO2 relation to temperature compute to only a fraction of the current warming.
A simple question. *If* “the relation of CO2 in the atmosphere and the temperature seems quite solid” – then why the need for fudge factors in the computer models? Why is there a unique “sensitivity factor” for every government model? Why have these “sensitivity factors” been trending down ever since they started building these computer simulations? (Read Richard Feynman’s article “Cargo Cult Science” for a similar example.)
No, the relation is not “quite solid.” In fact, the only measure that the relation can hope to be measured is how the models work in real time, and the answer to that is that they have been dismal. This is not a surprise to anyone using computer models in the financial world. If a person walked into a trading house and announced that he had a computer model that was curve-fit to historical data, and they could make a lot of money with it, he would be laughed out of the building. Climate modelers are on the government payrolls, and unfortunately, there is precious little accountability for them.
Your question is easy to answer.
That’s a relief!
Basic physics tell us that CO2 is a greenhouse gas. This has been known for almost 200 years.
Svante Arrhenius did the calculations in 1895. Unfortunately for your argument, the calculations only account for a fraction of the current warming claimed. Hence, the need for fudge factors in the models.
Second, scientists have investigated the possibility that something else could be responsible for global warming, like the Sun, and saw that nothing else could explain it.
That’s junk science. If you don’t recognize this, there is no use arguing with you.
Global warming is certain and indisputable. Models are very good and can predict well our future climate given a certain level of CO2 emissions.
Yes, you are correct here. No one, at least no thinking person, will dispute the fact that we have seen warming. As for your second sentence, you have a religious belief, and I try not to argue religion with people who cannot even see that the way they think is having blind faith in something.
Disagree with that last statement? Then answer the very simple question about what constitutes the actual science that shows man-made CO2 to be a significant factor in any current warming. It can be explained in very simple terms. But please don’t bother with more religious type thinking based on faith.
Negation of climate change, benefits mainly to the US war machine, which need oil to function as humans need air to breath.
Hence this US administration, expanding on wars further even from other previous ones ( who would had thought this was possile?…), has as part of its political strategy the negation of climate change.
The fact that there are days which are too cold, does not mean there is not a warming effect, the more when the following day temperature suddenly rises to 20ºC in the harshest of winter, as has happened here this week. What this means is that Earth´s capacity to self-regulate, Earth´s own termostate, is increasingly failing, with which extrems, days of extrem hot along with freezing days, without intervale to gradually assimilate change, will take place more and more often. Another effect of this will be the dissapearing of intermediate seasons, like autumm and spring; in fact, this could well already be tested by the increasingly lack of use of clothes proper of those intermediate seasons of aclimatation, especially where these seasons are more marked, Northern Hemisphere.
People with half brains spreading propaganda against climate change are for sure in the payroll of Big Oil, MIC and Big Corporations….
What is the measure of how good the science is?
Not that computer scientists can curve-fit the poor historical data to simulations, it it?
That’s exactly what they are doing, and they are forced to use fudge factors to do it, because they do not understand enough of the physics to avoid using those fudge factors.
Add to this that, even with those fudge factors, their predictions (alright – projections) have been dismally incorrect, now that we have about three decades of real time data to look at.
“Used with caution?” – You’re kidding – right?
You haven’t refuted a single statement from the article. Let’s hear your counterfactual arguments to support your views.
I now prefer freshwater fish and farm fish because the fishes in the sea are having a feast of the immigrants.
Big corporations are very much into the climate change scam – lots of opportunity for crony capitalist schemes; grain alcohol in fuel, expensive “green energy” technology …
12.06.18 Interactive: How climate finance ‘flows’ around the world
Climate finance is one of the bedrocks of negotiations at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including the “COP24” talks taking place this month in Katowice, Poland.
https://www.carbonbrief.org/interactive-how-climate-finance-flows-around-the-world.
Jan 18, 2019 Global Warming & Climate Change ” 10 Year Challenge”: Is It True Or Not? #10YearChallenge
Millions of people are lying. Again.
“Only someone who has no knowledge of modeling, as the IPCC calls it, a “coupled, non-linear chaotic system” would ever make a statement like that.”
“No, the relation is not “quite solid.” In fact, the only measure that the relation can hope to be measured is how the models work in real time, and the answer to that is that they have been dismal.”
I have (long ago) studied chaotic systems, like many other fields of mathematics and physics, and modeled all kinds of systems using various mathematical approaches. That the climate is a chaotic system makes it difficult to predict weather accurately, but does not mean that it is not possible to draw simple conclusions and make simple predictions. For instance, I predict that the winter is cooler than the summer, you are OK with that? Even though the equations are coupled, nonlinear and chaotic? Fine, you agree that something simple can be deduced even from climate.
About the relation between CO2 and temperature, assuming that the following chart has correct data (both the temperature and the CO2 content of the atmosphere are from ice of glaciers, so it should be correct), we see a very close correlation
https://www.google.com/search?q=co2+and+global+temperature+graph&client=firefox-b-d&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=OeFYHz0vSs0XHM%253A%252C1LyCAVK7DBYJEM%252C_&usg=AI4_-kSK7eS9D_uNtaHumx39ZzFCNqTwYg&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjDqaKTzafgAhVQbFAKHYPWBRgQ9QEwB3oECAIQEg#imgrc=OeFYHz0vSs0XHM:
Thus, there is a correlation. Correlation is not always causation and does not need to be so here. It is quite possible that CO2 sank while glaciers formed for some reason or another. But that will not ruin the argument since we can continue as follows:
We can add CO2 to the air of a greenhouse and see that it acts as a greenhouse gas. So, there is for instance this experiment for people who do not believe unless they see
So, let us agree that CO2 is indeed a greenhouse gas.
The causal relation that we got from the experiment is very similar than what was seen in the historical data. Thus we conclude: regardless of how we get the CO2 to the atmosphere, if there is CO2 in the atmosphere, the temperature will follow the relation we found in the experiment and in the historical data.
It follows that as CO2 is a greenhouse gas, adding it to the atmosphere does increase the temperature unless there is some mechanism that removes it. Naturally, there is such a mechanims. Oceans and the biosphere add and remove much more CO2 than what humans produce.
We also know that humans have added some CO2 to the atmosphere and the CO2 content of the
atmosphere has risen by about one half of what humans have added there.
Now your argument is that how do we know that this CO2 that humans have added is the one that raises the CO2 level, could it not be CO2 from the oceans, volcanoes or biosphere?
If it would be coming from the oceans, we would see carbon decreasing in oceans. It is not seen. It seems that today oceans take more CO2 than release. If it would be coming from the biosphere, we would see carbon decreasing in the biosphere, but again we do not see that. Instead, plants store more carbon. If it would be coming from volcanoes, we would be able to calculate it. We calculate and it shows that only little of the CO2 has come from volcanoes. Thus, eliminating other sources we conclude that it comes from human CO2 releases.
OK?
Slave markets of East? China, Jspan, Korea, Siam, Burma and India bought those children misled by the Boy from Cloyes? Call it Middle East, the land of Afro-Semitic races, whose lecherous progeny, the Jews and Arabs are even now trafficking in illicit goods… don’t be a lazy writer!
Why anybody would eat Pacific fish of any kind is beyond me.
Apparently none of you “experts” has ever heard of Fukushima.
It certainly rains around here much more than it used to.
Doesn’t anybody know about Fukushima. You are actually having this argument without bringing Fukushima into it? Any farmed Atlantic fish is preferable to any fish from Alaska. Because it probably carries less radiation.
Now your argument is that how do we know that this CO2 that humans have added is the one that raises the CO2 level, could it not be CO2 from the oceans, volcanoes or biosphere?
No. You are not reading what I plainly wrote. I don’t really care where this CO2 comes from. The only way the extra CO2 can be made to show the increased warming is to use fudge factors in the global climate computer models. It requires us to assume that the extra CO2 causes a positive feedback with something like water vapor to produce the warming.
Once again – there is no science that can account for this. It’s very very simple – if there were, don’t you think the scientists would use that science in their models instead of being forced to include fudge factors??
They do not understand the physics, and so the scientists are lacking any way to verify the science. We would not be having this conversation if this were not the case.
Don’t the use of fudge factors in the simulations used to project future climate raise red flags for you??
More warming from my blog:
Feb 6, 2011 – Most American Dams Lack Electrical Turbines
As a follow-up to my Jan 19th blog on anti-dam conspiracies, I googled around and came across this:
A 2006 study by the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Lab estimated that about 60,000 megawatts of potential hydropower capacity could be developed in the U.S. using existing dams alone. That would more than double the capacity of hydro plants regulated by FERC.
“There are 84,000 dams in the United States in the Army Corps of Engineers national inventory of dams, and there’s something like 2,300 or 2,400 hydroelectric plants,” said Douglas Hall, the study’s author and director of Idaho National Lab’s water energy program. “That leaves an awful lot of dams that do not have power generation.”
I came across that shocking fact several years ago and wrote about it in article for Sanders Research. The Hoover Dam produces 2000 megawatts, and a typical coal-fired power plant produces 500 megawatts. So this proposal for generating 60,000 megawatts by simply installing turbines in existing dams would produce the same power as 30 new Hoover Dams or 120 new coal-fired plants!
Most dams in the USA were built over a century ago for flood control before electricity was used by anyone. Their controlled water is routed through spillways and produces no electricity. Others were built this past century in remote areas where few lived, so electrical turbines were not installed, yet most of these areas now have thousands of inhabitants.
The USA could quickly boost its hydroelectric power 50% by installing electrical turbines at these old dams. This is not simple since a tunnel (penstock) must be cut through the bottom of these dams, yet this requires NO DAM CONSTRUCTION. In many cases these old, small dams require repairs anyway.
Go to a meeting of local environmentalists and ask these intellectuals why they are not shouting in support of this proposal, and watch them sit in stunned silence for a while, and then digress into mindless diatribes about dams destroying the Amazon rainforest. If they ramble about conservation, agree with that, but point out that this would allow the shut down of 120 dirty, coal fired plants. Ask why they continue to act as dupes for the coal and natgas industry.
And one more:
Apr, 30 2011 – The Imperial Presidency
You probably heard about the recent incident where First Lady Michelle Obama’s airplane had to go around for another landing approach because it was a bit too close to a USAF C-17 transport. OMG, it had to go around! We all heard that vital news.
We also hear President Obama talk about the need to conserve energy and reduce pollution that contributes to global warming, and how the federal budget must be slashed. We did not hear about the hypocrisy surrounding that trip. The First and Second Lady went to New York to appear on “The View” TV show. They didn’t fly first class commercial. But they didn’t even take a small executive jet, but a big military C-40 transport (Boeing 737) for their one hour flight. They burned up more money and fuel than the average American uses in a decade.
Regarding the correlation of CO2 and temperature in the ice age cycle: CO2 is at best an amplifier, but it does not set the rhythm.
Firstly, at least in the Antarctica dataset, CO2 seems to lag temperature, although some assumptions about snow compaction rates etc. go into this conclusion. More importantly, however, CO2, on its own, could never bring about a trend reversal – falling CO2 will always promote more cooling, driving CO2 down even further; and analogously rising CO2 will always impose positive feedback on a warming trend.
In reality, whatever effect causes the very rapid warming at the end of an ice age, it sure can break through the cooling effect of low CO2 with a vengeance. Likewise, some of the warm periods ended rather precipitously, wouldn’t you say? Clearly, some stronger driver than CO2 is in the driver’s seat.
If we compare decadal or centennial warming or cooling trends between different periods within the Holocene, the recent changes don’t stand out in any way. Clearly, spontaneous shifts happen; but since we have no quantitative theory to account for them, we do not know the baseline relative to which we could begin to measure and understand the human contribution.
“Climate change” is nothing but a psyop, coming from the same nice guys that brought us all the other ones.
Michele Obama is the best Presidential candidate that DNC can put in front of demoralised party troops for 2020. No opportunity for adulation level publicity will be missed. We could only imagine the media wailing if the future female Democratic President broke a nail.
Euro weenies freeze due to green energy-?
Oh come on .Until the Vikings arrived and introduced Kilts, the Scots merely dipped their bare arses in blue dye and trotted off into the fog. All they had was Green energy-Peat and twigs.
They didn’t freeze too death.Which was/is a Terrible tragedy for Canada.
Worse-With the Kilts they learned there was a third use for those English sheep they had being sneaking over the wall(Both of them) and stealing.
Something similar happened when the Vikings went down the Volga and ran into the Bulgars did it not?
Carbon dioxide and warming-Ocean build up with atmospheric levels need considering. As well-Methane emissions. Methane is lighter than air, a better heat retainer and would tend too turn the lower level of the Ozone layer into a water and dry ice layer that may not be as extensive before the increased emissions. We have No modeling and very poor measurement of this.
Before the suppressions of real science in these matters went full retard campaign-
And we lost actual measurements ,indications were Oxygen levels were dropping in both oceans and air-at an accelerating rate. Since we breath what diffuses from the upper air through the slightly denser Nitrogen-this may(not) be No small matter.
That said in too broad brush strokes- Yes the Green brigade is a Co-Opted mob of whores renting themselves to(now)mainly the Nuclear Mafia.
The culling required too pull this off has being extreme and has gone on for decades.
But as you destroy Everything-You corner the market on the remainder.
Huzzah!
Inbred Hill Bandit Economics.Yet the Earth isn’t flat.
You are completely right that the rise of CO2 was not the reason for the ending of an ice age or for the start of an ice age. There is fairly good correlation with the ending of ice ages and insolation in high Northern latitudes, as can be seen from Milankovitch cycles. Ending of an ice age has been a fast rise in temperature and for each peak there seems to be a corresponding peak upward in insolation. If there are exceptions, they must have other reasons. The warming phase must be a positive feedback loop as warming went faster than insolation. This can be a loop where rise in temperature releases CO2 from oceans which causes rising, but it is complicated with Bond cycles and melt water lakes breaking to oceans and not well understood yet. Starting of an ice age seems to be a slower shift to cooler temperatures with some other feedback loops.
Reversing the warming cycle to a cooling cycle has been caused by a change in insolation, modified by several earth bound feedback loops, and twice by a comet impact, maybe once by volcanoes, and once by blue algae producing oxygen. In all this you are correct. CO2 has not been a driver so far.
This does not change the conclusions concerning the present global warming. Now there is no clear insolation increase. Indeed, obliquity decreases, eccentricity decreases, climatic precession has only a small upward peak as eccentricity is small. It should not trigger the positive feedback loop. No comet either. No great volcano activity. Thus, there has to be some other trigger. By elimination of possible triggers we come to human CO2 releases. If you can propose some other trigger, please do.
But there has to be a trigger, else things continue as usual in a stable system as this planet is.
You are also correct that the present global warming does not stand out from other warming periods. I do not consider the present warming as a special catastrophe, but I do think it is caused by humans. This may finally help humans in preventing a new ice age, but the time scale is long in any case, over 500 years minimum. Climatic change is used today as a psyops by the same people who have made other similar operations, I fully agree with that. It also has political and economic goals, for sure.
About this that “we do not know the baseline relative to which we could begin to measure and understand the human contribution”, I would say, humans have changed the environment also before. Grazing goats and sheep were one contributing reason why the Eastern Middle east is barren, the natural climatic change was the other part of the reason. With global warming we know how much weather has warmed per ppm of CO2, how much CO2 humans have produced, and what has been the level in the nearest past, say after 8000 BC. I think we know something.
So what? Do you think that, if it rained for forty days and forty nights where you live, that justifies The G W Narrative? GET a grip. Think SUN SPOTS. The earth has just entered another 30 year period of Increased Sun Spot Activity. 30 years…get it? Google it. S.S.A. is THE PRIMARY INFLUENCER of Weather Activity on Mother Earth. This globe is in CONSTANT FLUX (CHANGE). THAT’S the true definition of climate change…how clever of the Socialists. But not really. They’re counting on you ignorance and they WILL insult your intelligence.
“Don’t the use of fudge factors in the simulations used to project future climate raise red flags for you??”
Yes and no. Yes, in the sense that if the model has poorly motivated terms, then it is guesswork and not an explanation of the phenomenon. Predictions cannot be trusted. No, in the sense that I am not asking for predictions of what the weather will be like. I only ask if the reason for the present global warming can be explained, and I think this can be done. Thus, climatologists cannot predict what the future weather will be like, how much temperature will rise and if glaciers will melt or not, but they can conclude that the reason for the present warming is CO2 (unlike earlier, when the reason was a change in insolation, a comet, a volcano, or something else) and that this time the CO2 is from human activity.
You write:
“The only way the extra CO2 can be made to show the increased warming is to use fudge factors in the global climate computer models. It requires us to assume that the extra CO2 causes a positive feedback with something like water vapor to produce the warming.”
I do not think so. A climatic computer model is not needed here. All we need is the relation: that there is some (for us untransparent) connection between the CO2 content in the atmosphere and the global temperature. We do not need to be able to explain what causes this relation, we only need to assume that there is this relation because it is visible in ice core data and can be demonstrated in a greenhouse experiment. How this relation works, whether by water vapor or methane releases from Siberia or whatever, is not essential. As the mechanims is not understood, a model for it must use what you call a fudge factor. But you do not need to model it. A model you need only for getting an estimate of the size of the change. I will try to think of an analogy. Wait. There is an old British military rule “do not march to Russia” based on historic data that it ends to a failure, and then there are battle equations and strength calculation formulas, but as there is the fog of war, they are never accurate. You even use a fudge factor like the spirit of the troops. Does it follow from the use of a fudge factor in the calculations and war games that the British rule is false? No, it is a relation that in some way follows from the huge size of that country.
My skepticism is to cause being substantially human, if at all.
https://www.politifact.com/rhode-island/statements/2012/aug/01/michael-j-gardiner/michael-gardiner-ri-candidate-congress-says-morato/
https://globalnews.ca/news/2934513/empty-skies-after-911-set-the-stage-for-an-unlikely-climate-change-experiment/
—————————–
I think there is clearly impacts locally — smog is not a theory.
So you have an alternative science or maybe a kind of mystical knowledge which tells you that ALL serious scientists are either incompetent or acting in bad faith? I dont care about conspiracy theories specially if you dont even try going beyond arbitrary assertions backed by nothing.
That sums up your post quite well 😉
You are correct that high Northern Latitude insolation is necessary to induce a glacial termination – but it is not
. There are very clear-cut examples of very high Northern insolation maxima that did not break out of the ongoing ice age.
The ongoing warm spell, which might be termed the “modern warm period”, fits the ~1000 year rhythm set by the Minoan, the Roman, and the Medieval warm periods; the maxima of these show a declining trend, and we are currently still below the maximum of the Medieval warm period (as witnessed by remnants of Norse farms found in permafrost on Greenland).
Again, while it is plausible that human CO2 emissions should have had some effect, it is likely small, but difficult to quantify exactly.
Um, no.
PH is not a linear scale. Recall from your high-school chemistry that a change in one pH unit signifies a ten-fold change in the hydronium-ion concentration. All other things being equal, lifting the atmospheric concentration of CO2 from 300 to 400 ppm lowers the pH of ocean water from about 8.4 to about 8.15.
Bear in mind, though, that the solubility of CO2 in seawater varies inversely with temperature, so as the ocean warms up, it actually releases dissolved CO2. This raises the very real possibility that our mildly elevated atmospheric CO2 (compared to the very recent past) could be almost entirely natural, driven by outgassing from the oceans due to rising temperatures.
Just as a point of reference, humans release about 36 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. But the total amount is over 800 billion tons, a large part of which cycles into and out of the atmosphere every year. The human contribution is relatively small, and most of it is quickly gobbled up by plant growth and other natural processes. If plants could speak they would say, Thank you, please send more.
Geologically speaking, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is near historic lows. The pre-pleistocene (i.e. before the current ice age) average was about 4 times its current level. Fifty five million years ago, it was about 5 times higher than that, and the planet teemed with life from pole to pole.
Those white splotches on both poles mean that we are still very much in an ice age. We are bloody fortunate to be alive during a temporary lull. Ice-age conditions are likely to continue, with occasional remissions, for many millions of years more, until such time as plate tectonism rearranges the continents sufficiently to improve heat flow between the equator and the poles. That’s going to take a while.
I enjoy beef, mutton, pork and poultry raised organically on traditional farms – on their natural pasture and foods, out of doors unless forced to take shelter by cold.
Well, you should be ashamed of yourself. Organically grown produce require upwards of 20% more acreage put under plow, and there is no discernible difference, except when it comes to milk, where organic milk have more vitamins or something.
Organic produce is lifestyle consumption, virtue signalling requiring that more rain forest is cleared to allow for your affected first-world concerns.
However, I agree with you on farmed meat, but as long as it’s a choice between factory farmed meat and organic, factory farmed is the ethical choice, because wildlife welfare takes priority over pork production machines.
The same goes for fish: you can choose between farmed fish – and I admit farmed fish are inferior to wild ones – or you can have over-fishing.
And true, the price of wild salmon has gone down considerably since I was a fisherman. I had forgotten that, my mistake. But that’s entirely due to the market being saturated with farmed salmon, which was only in its infancy back then.
Farmed salmon is a godsend, just ask Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore.
Venison from farmed deer is admirable, as the deer must be allowed to live outdoors on considerable expanses of grass and natural woodland.
Let them eat cake.
Well, I’m from Denmark, so I don’t know about that. But I forgot to mention that this was back in the eighties. The dollar was worth more back then, and there was (almost) no competition from farmed fish.
It would be much better if Israel and their lobby had real moral superiority, because that could be dealt with. Unfortunately, what they have is the ability to best gentiles, even elite ones (eg the Argentinean government, Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, who ended up in a South Korean prison, and the string of CEOs Paul Singer took down that included Jonathon Bush http://fortune.com/2018/06/06/athenahealth-jonathan-bush-elliott-management/)
I said ignore the models and focus on the mechanisms.
Instead, in your post you ignored the mechanisms and focused on the models.
Please discuss the mechanisms.
I do not know about Big corporations, but here at local level what we have is increasing little to medium business/enterprise in the renovable/ green energy field.
I think that Big corporations by large are full into the oil/carbon economy, if not because due their size they need oil for transportation of produced goods.
Big corporations are by far the responsible of the major environmental disasters in the world have been, be them accidental, be them consciously volunteer out of pure greed, by pressing and bribing own and foreign governments so as to save the costs a cleaner production according to legal standards would have.
We all have heard about sea disasters like that of Exxon Valdez and the current waste and polution of African land by Western corporations….
I’m (easily) confused Izzy, is this drollery, light hearted facetiousness on your part or are you serious? In Australia renewable energy is already cheaper than polluting coal and that downward pricing will continue. If -as there are- thousands of scientists who say global warming IS influenced by us and some bought and paid big polluters say they are not I call that a slam dunk for anthropogenic warming. Wild caught fish is better and saves lots of energy! please. Wild caught on a handling from a small
boat maybe, for on a huge ocean going purse seine trawler where typically a fair bit of the trawl is crushed I think not.
Great comment, Mark! Worthy of article status.
carnicominstitute.org also consider HAARP..
Making rain is maturing science.. It is being used in deserts all over the world. .. it has been weaponized and I understand it can be used to start or enhance hurricanes, rain and even to deny rain..
I think the next project of Zionism might be to subordinate mother nature to its wishes. .
No, in the sense that I am not asking for predictions of what the weather will be like. I only ask if the reason for the present global warming can be explained, and I think this can be done.
This is getting plum ridiculous. You expect the causes of current warming to be understood, but you don’t expect that understanding to provide any indication of future climate??
but they can conclude that the reason for the present warming is CO2 (unlike earlier, when the reason was a change in insolation, a comet, a volcano, or something else) and that this time the CO2 is from human activity.
So, CO2 caused global warming can be concluded, but it takes a FUDGE FACTOR to do it?? Do you realize how ridiculous that sounds??
We do not need to be able to explain what causes this relation, we only need to assume that there is this relation because it is visible in ice core data and can be demonstrated in a greenhouse experiment.
It CAN’T be “demonstrated in a greenhouse experiment.” We’ve covered that. The CO2, while causing some of the greenhouse effect, comes nowhere near causing enough to account for the recent warming. THAT’S WHY A FUDGE FACTOR IS NECESSARY. The physics is NOT understood. We cannot explain what causes this relationship.
Well, I’ve spent too much time on this already, so I’m signing off on this thread.
Not all “scientists” are incompetent or acting in bad faith. Not even all climate scientists can be put in that category. Just the ones who, essentially, walk around with signs around their necks saying THE END IS NEAR! There are climate scientists that acknowledge the uncertainties of this coupled, non-linear chaotic system called climate.
BTW, it’s you who either cannot answer my simple question about what the science consists of – or – refuses to do so.
What I’m upset about it how science has been, and is being, prostituted to politics.
Again, without a rudimentary knowledge of science and computer modeling, this topic is pointless to continue.
You mentioned “El Nino, La Nina.” I have watched the efforts to understand this phenomenon for many years now. Klaus Wolter over at the NOAA Earth System Research Lab has worked on this and maintained a webpage for a long time. A few years ago, he finally pretty much gave up on making predictions, and he started to conclude with “stay tuned . . .”
What does it say when a very small subset of the climate problem cannot be successfully analyzed?
But, CO2 is going up. Temperatures are going up. How hard can it be??
Talk is cheap, get going and show us the claimed problems.
Specifics please.
Thanx, Mike. And besides the financial bonanza that goes to Big Government agencies due to ever-increasing taxes on oil and coal (in addition to the subsidies that benefit various ‘green’ ventures ) there’s an Israeli angle to the ‘climate change’ scam as well.
Not only are there many Israeli-based solar firms that stand to get a competitive advantage over their fossil fuels rivals (due to government subsidies and tax schemes) but the various foes of the Zionist entity (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Russia and numerous Arab states) are all being economically damaged as the West shifts it research and buying preferences to expensive, ‘renewable’ technologies such as wind and solar.
The revenue stream of OPEC and other oil-exporting countries is will shrink as government-subsidized electric cars push the internal combustion auto off the road, even though gasoline remains an inexpensive and highly efficient source of energy.
Small business likes crony-capitalism, too. They are not more moral just because they are small. But three are some really big companies into this as well (Siemens, GE).
But more importantly, your whole premise is flawed – you just assume that “climate change”, or rather, dangerous, man-made global warming, is real, just because you have read it in the newspaper a thousand times, because you “care,” and your best friend believes it, too. In reality it is just another globalist psyop. That explains why the mass media and all the globalist puppets – Macron, Merkel, Trudeau, Obama – love it so much.
said:
“I think that Big corporations by large are full into the oil/carbon economy, if not because due their size they need oil for transportation of produced goods.
We all have heard about sea disasters like that of Exxon Valdez and the current waste and polution of African land by Western corporations…”
– Why do you say “carbon”, C, a solid? And avoid calling it carbon dioxide, CO2, a gas?
– It’s indeed a fact that humans need to be ‘full into oil economies’ for efficient & plentiful energy, heat, and countless other products and services we require for life.
– Are you saying that Africans aren’t responsible for their own countries?
Are you saying they do not elect their own leaders?
Are you saying they are too stupid to fix Africa’s problems?
– Indeed Exxon Valdez emphasized the need for pipelines and encouraged boat captains to not drink on the job.
The racket that “activist investors” like Singer have been running depends on having your co-ethnics take over the financial, legal, political, and media “commanding heights” infrastructure of American society that had been built up by gentiles. Ethnic nepotism in high places running interference and cover for you while you shakedown domestic industry at home and use American power against countries and companies abroad is the main factor. “Activist investing” itself is not much more sophisticated than the provocative political and social agitation and activism leftists engage in, or the shakedowns black activist leaders perpetrate against corporations, or what mafia loansharks do.
No matter what you believe as far as man made climate change you cannot deny that oil has been and is a major cause of war/conflict as well as pollution/destruction of environment. Personally I know things are changing, the weather is much less predictable than it used to be here, what causes it, I don’t know. Reducing our dependence on oil would be a good thing for everyone if done right. Car exhaust is not something you want to breathe. Less is good.
As much as conservatives are for hunting and fishing they should be able to get with the hippies on the environment, but most are programmed by Fox News to think that protecting our environment is somehow a bad thing, makes you a hippie liberal fag. When the shit hits the fan wouldn’t you like to be able to eat the fish you catch without growing a 3rd testicle? I would. Wouldn’t you like there to be edible wildlife around to eat if things go south, or would you prefer to feast on nasty tainted humans? I’d prefer munching on a deer over a lawyer. Just muh opinion.
It’s Time to Try Fossil-Fuel Executives for Crimes Against Humanity
https://jacobinmag.com/2019/02/fossil-fuels-climate-change-crimes-against-humanity
“My logic, and my conversations with scientists convinced me that we do not know with any degree of certainty whether humanity is able to influence planetary climate”
Here’s the thing about pronouncements ex cathedra like Shamir’s. Any shitfaced ‘tard in a bar could say the same thing, secure in the knowledge that no one’s going to ask him,
“So have you read IPCC SR1.5 Chapter 1 supplementaries?”
https://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_chapter1_supplementary_materials.pdf
much less
“Oh, you did not. How then do you know which model parameters or relationships are incorrect? Because, as you doubtless know, having philosophically satisfied yourself, the results are the model outputs, everything else is words, words, words.”
or
“Oh, you don’t know. Well, can you solve this first-order linear differential equation? dy/dx + (2x**2/(1+x**3))y = sin**2x/(1+x**3) I’ll wait.’
or
“Oh, you can’t. I see. Then how, exactly, did you check the work on the thousands of simultaneous differential equations, the cutting-edge numerical methods used to approach solutions, and the specialized statistics that quantify their significance?
or
“Oh. That’s not important. I see. What’s important is your smart Jew opinion you pulled out your ass with an audible pop. Buy this bigmouthed hebe another beer, he cracks me up.”
Watson is merely guilty of being explicit, there is a great deal of agreement both in the anonymous respondents to The IQ Controversy, the Media and Public Policy
In his WW1 memoir Storm Of Steel Ernst Junger remarked how even during intensive trench warfare the talk was not about how to avoid being killed or how to fight better but gossip about fellow officers. That is always the way. Most talk is about the weather because the master discourse is not communication of factual truths but polite social grooming and reputation burnishing or put downs of peers directed towards getting everyone on the same page.
I don’t think the discourse among scientist is very different. I have been told that at scientific conferences when the participants debate what theories (about the details of flower pollination ect) are correct. It simply is not the case that one person makes his case and all the other flip in the face of the truth. If the correct theory was known yet never publicly acknowledged to be true there would be a reason. But in these cases a clear majority of scientists in the relevant field know what the truth is.
You have no idea what you are talking about. There are tons of wild salmon (Pacific etc.) sold in super markets across this country. If you knew anything about salmon you would know that you can easily see the differences in wild versus hatchery salmon by the meat. Wild Salmon is very lean compared to farmed salmon. Furthermore, farmed or hatchery salmon are fed fish meal and much of it contains PCBs which end up in the salmon. Almost all Atlantic Salmon are farmed unless you are catching them from waters on the East Coast of Canada and many of these streams are catch and release.
Atlantic Salmon is farmed in parts of Alaskan bays in pens and nets. They are not native to Alaska. If you are buying Atlantic Salmon it’s almost always farmed. The effluent from such farming salmon seriously degrades the water quality. There have been a bunch of lawsuits over this. It’s just like dumping chicken manure in the water. There are also problems with these salmon escaping and competing for resources. You can walk into any supermarket in the US and buy wild salmon in cans or from the freezer sections, and in some places fresh too. You can also buy Pacific Salmon that are farmed and in most places it tells you right on the package.
Where are you getting your info from?
Jonathan Bush is not without friends in high places one might think.
And succeeding.
Knowing it is true does not change anything. To displace this power, which stems from superior intellectual ability, is infeasible. You cannot outwit something smarter than you are.
You conflate the problem of solving systems of equations with correctly describing and predicting the behaviour of an actual physical thing. The two may look very similar if the behaviour of that thing is thoroughly understood, and similar predictions have proven successful many times in the past. This, however, does not apply to the Earth’s climate; there, correctness of the math alone does not give you any guarantee of physical validity.
An elementary mistake like this shows that you are, in your own choice words, a “shitfaced ‘tard.” No amount of beer or crack will actually cure that, but it might be a good idea to have some more just the same instead of bothering the grown-ups.
And before you start with the IPCC again – they agree with me, at least implicitly; for they can never make up their minds just how much warming we will see, they are just always sure it will be terrible.
Bwaaah!! How do you know it’s wild? Because it has a label on it that says so? Do you want some swamp land to go with it?
Where are you getting your info from?
The eighties. I forgot that in my original post, but clarified further down.
It’s just like dumping chicken manure in the water.
Good thing wild salmon don’t shit, isn’t it?
They need an enormous amount of new tax revenue (carbon-based green deal taxes will do just fine, thank you) in order to finance the wars they have planned to take more oil and natural gas from the last few countries that haven’t already handed over their resources to the globalists. I’m sure the climate alarmists can’t see the irony or the scam.
I am glad you know your place.
Very good point. Which brings me to populism. The polarization we have is artificial purposefully created by TPTB. Only populism could fold together what is good on left and right sides and play them against the middle. And what is in the middle? The financial power and its useful idiots which are (1) playing identity politics on the left and (2) libertarians who won’t touch corporation and money elite on the right. Both (1) and (2) are pro immigration.
Wild Salmon do shit but they don’t put 20,000 in a pen and let them shit all together. Fish hatcheries are some of the most environmentally destructive systems in the world. Raising a million trout or salmon in a hatchery or pens in a confined area of a few acres is the equivalent of sewage from a city of around 300,000 people. You don’t find 20,000 trout or salmon in the wild in a few acres of water.
Yes, his uncle was a one term President of the United States of America, who lost reelection because he angered Jews. His cousin was also President of the US, but one surrounded by neocon Jewish Republicans like Singer. His most powerful connections were trumped by guys like Singer.
As I pointed out, blacks engage in the same basic scam to shakedown and extract money from corporations and other institutions in society. I think you’d agree that blacks aren’t known for “superior intellectual ability”. Clearly intellect is not what drives and enables this sort of behavior.
Few yeas ago I was wondering if there was any way to understand in perhaps more meaningful terms how much Co2 has been added to our atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution, here is one view I came up with.
Earths surface area is according to Wikipedia 510.072.000 km2
I did quick estimate of the increase of Co2 in our atmosphere. From 210ppm at the beginning of the industrial revolution to current levels of 410ppm. The increase of Co2 in this period is roughly ~ 1.000.000.000.000 tons
See for example: https://micpohling.wordpress.com/2007/03/30/math-how-much-co2-by-weight-in-the-atmosphere/
This equals addition of ~2000 tons of Co2 per square kilometer of earth surface. Or ~2 extra kilograms of Co2 per square meter. (assuming the tons are metric)
If we assume your “personal space” covers 0.5 square meters of the earths surface the addition of Co2 into the 0.5m2 air column over your head and up to space is; one kilogram.
So, if someone placed 0.5 m2 aluminum plate, 0.7mm thick, weighing 1 kilogram above your head – you wouldn’t get much sun, and heat radiation from your body would be totally blocked upwards as well. So clearly this mass of solid aluminum would have catastrophic effect on our climate. But thankfully co2 gas has very different properties than solid aluminum. Ok, lets try 2lb of black soot spread into the air column covering area of 4-5 sq.ft above your head, would this effect your view to the skies or sun-rays hitting you? Are you getting the idea? And of course Co2 isn’t black soot. But it has very different properties than nitrogen and oxygen who make up most of our atmosphere.
If this back of a napkin calculation is correct – it’s not hard to see this might have some effect on our climate even if the ratio of Co2 in the atmosphere is “tiny” or only 0.04% by volume. Perhaps even serious effect like the climate scientist warn us about. After all there is no disagreement that Co2 is a “greenhouse” gas
I have a high regard for Israel Shamir and his writings, but I must confess that this latest article of his has eroded it. It is downright silly. He starts by referring to the recent low temperatures in the US and Britain as indicating that there is something wrong with the global warming thesis. Now this is richly ironical for us here in Australia because we have been struggling the last few months through the hottest summer I can remember. To quote a recent news report:
“In January, the days were sweltering, the nights were sticky and the humidity meant we were all a hot mess — just another summer in Australia, right?
Well no. January 2019 was not just the hottest January ever recorded, it was the hottest month ever recorded in Australia, weather boffins at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said today.
The scorching January followed on from the hottest December ever which means Australia is possibly having its hottest summer ever. Last year was Australia’s third hottest year on record.”
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/january-2019-was-australias-hottest-month-ever-recorded/news-story/fb87ee6a9840fc2d403776712a58905e
In short Shamir came up with an error one would not expect from him: confusing weather with climate..
One other contributor who protested against this article was reproached for not having refuted one single fact mentioned by Shamir. Well one cannot refute facts that aren’t there. The paper is rich on waffle but singularly short on facts. But yes there is one.
Shamir says: “One volcano produces more output than all mankind in (a) century”. He must be referring to CO2.
Here is a relevant article in the Scientific American:
“This argument that human-caused carbon emissions are merely a drop in the bucket compared to greenhouse gases generated by volcanoes has been making its way around the rumor mill for years. And while it may sound plausible, the science just doesn’t back it up.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the world’s volcanoes, both on land and undersea, generate about 200 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, while our automotive and industrial activities cause some 24 billion tons of CO2 emissions every year worldwide. Despite the arguments to the contrary, the facts speak for themselves: Greenhouse gas emissions from volcanoes comprise less than one percent of those generated by today’s human endeavors.
Another indication that human emissions dwarf those of volcanoes is the fact that atmospheric CO2 levels, as measured by sampling stations around the world set up by the federally funded Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center, have gone up consistently year after year regardless of whether or not there have been major volcanic eruptions in specific years. “If it were true that individual volcanic eruptions dominated human emissions and were causing the rise in carbon dioxide concentrations, then these carbon dioxide records would be full of spikes—one for each eruption,” says Coby Beck, a journalist writing for online environmental news portal Grist.org. “Instead, such records show a smooth and regular trend.” “
One finds the same question dealt with in the debate on the Australian ABC (“Lateline” 12/15/2009) between the Guardian journalist George Monbiot and the Australian geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, a darling of the mining industry. I leave it to readers to judge the good faith, or otherwise, of Plimer.
video:
transcript: https://www.abc.net.au/lateline/plimer-monbiot-cross-swords-in-climate-debate/1179922
Why don’t you learn what greenhouse effect is really about? Look up absorption and emission X-sections for short wave and long wave regions of EM radiation.
You don’t find 20,000 trout or salmon in the wild in a few acres of water.
No, but you do with other species, like mackerel, and with schools bigger than most salmon farms.
If your salmon rings are placed where there’s reasonable movement in the water, the problem is negligible, beneficial, even: to the sea, shit is not icky, it’s nourishment.
The biggest problem with salmon farms, is that they produce huge amounts of sea lice as well, infecting wild stocks.
Sean’s hasbara: Your resistance is futile. Accept the power of your masters.
OIL
When Dubai wanted to own the ports, the US simply refused by using terrorism as an excuse.
The idea that Israel wanted Bush to invade Iraq, thereby strengthening the position of Iran and creating a domino effect into Syria is stupid.
Of what use was the invasion of Iraq to Israel compared to the bank accounts of Haliburton.
Did Jews elect Bush or was it oil interests-a last non-Jewish bastion of WASP power in the United States.
And now of course, the WASPS are powerless. Iraq was the death knell for Skull & Bones Yale alumni and no Bush will ever be reelected.
The Earth seems to have warmed up a bit since 1851. But that does not mean that man-made CO2 had any role in the warming.
Swashbuckling CEO Bush furiously pushed back yet lost control of his innovative and increasingly profitable company because he was unable to convince his shareholders that he was going to make them more money that they could get from Singer breaking it up and selling it off. It was a scientific concentration of superior PR and financial acumen that defeated Bush. He tried and failed but not because he was an appeasing white gentile scared to take his own side. His uncle also tried to fight back saying the he was ‘just one guy’ against the Israel Lobby if I recall rightly.
The white gentile billionaires are at best neutral (Warren Buffett is definitely on Singers side as regards squeezing immediate profits out of companies even if it leaves them less able to compete in the future), and so it is billionaires and their market minding hirelings against populists and the pauperised masses minus minorities. One side has all the financial and media resources, PR expertise, and allegiance of the managerial class and judiciary. The other has no one willing to actually risk ruin and defeat by wagering against the odds. That is why there is what Paul Krugman calls The Empty Quarters of U.S. Politics. Or, maybe you think widespread anonymous fulmination on the internet is a substitute.
“In Australia renewable energy is already cheaper than polluting coal”
And from having very cheap electricity Australia is getting close to the most expensive in the world, largely because the reliable, stable, supply from coal is being replaced by the unstable, unreliable “renewables”.
“If -as there are- thousands of scientists who say global warming IS influenced by us”
And thousands who say that our influence is tiny. don’t fall for the 97% scam.
But reality doesn’t care who says what, and consensus is not science.
And before you start whining too much about Marxists, remember that it was Margaret Thatcher who pushed the idea of Man Made Global Warming into international politics.
https://john-daly.com/history.htm
(Yes, Al Gore spoke about it to the US Congress, but no one in the real world pays any attention to those idiots.)
“The ongoing warm spell, which might be termed the “modern warm period”, fits the ~1000 year rhythm set by the Minoan, the Roman, and the Medieval warm periods; the maxima of these show a declining trend, and we are currently still below the maximum of the Medieval warm period (as witnessed by remnants of Norse farms found in permafrost on Greenland).”
There has been a warming period of 2000 years and inside it a weaker warming period of 1000 years after the last ice age. Thus, around 0 AD it was a warm period and today is also. This fits to the cycle. I used to think that this can explain the present global warming, but then I changed my mind because in the previous warm periods since 8000 BC there was no sharp rise in CO2 in the atmosphere. Thus, the present warming period is not similar to the one in the first century, or the Medieval warm period. If the trigger of the present warming is the warming cycle and the CO2 that we see was released from oceans (as has happened with prehistorical ends of the ice ages), then I would expect that CO2 would also have risen in the first century. There is the cycle, and additionally CO2 has been added by humans. This increases warming.
“There are very clear-cut examples of very high Northern insolation maxima that did not break out of the ongoing ice age.”
I see one such case in the three last plots of this picture, a minor peak in insolation around 370 ka ago does not have a corresponding peak in Vostok ice core
There can be many reasons, e.g. volcano eruptions at the same time. It is certainly true that the mechanism has many feedback loops and cycles and cannot be explained precisely by insolation only.
As one commenter gave his opinion and left the thread, I will comment his opinion here. There are many fields, like for instance military tactics, where the phenomenon to be studied cannot be precisely modeled, yet models are used and their drawbacks are acknowledged. Still, even though models are not especially predictive, the phenomena is understood to some extent. Like, the side with better weapons will almost always win, but to say what the losses are you need some models, you calculate from the models and play wargames to see what might happen, though it is not a good prediction for the real event. Scenario simulation has its usage, do not take it as a numerical solution of the actual situation. There are rules of thumb, which are not equations, but often work better, like the side with experienced commanders has an advantage. It is a fudge factor, as we cannot assign a precise value to it and do not know what it causes in practice, but quite real.
As much as conservatives are for hunting and fishing they should be able to get with the hippies on the environment
The problem is that the hippies are not environmentalists, they’re watermelons: green on the outside, red on the inside. Their true goal is to destroy capitalism and have us all back in the Stone Age, poking the mud with a stick.
Virtually everything Greenpeace promotes damages the environment immensely, and everything they oppose, is of invaluable benefit to both the planet and every person on it. I am fairly certain that since the late seventies, Greenpeace has been responsible for more deaths than the Commies. Their opposition to Golden Rice alone, costs almost a million lives a year, and their opposition to nuclear hundreds of thousands.
Greenpeace is against fusion, just to give you a measure of how evil they are.
The conventional view is that environmentalists are either religious fanatics or would-be thieves, both with runious policies [1]. As you say, the conventional view isn’t always wrong.
1] such as preventing all forest fires until enough fuel accumulates to make an unstoppable fire over a vast area that kills the forest. _And_ to subsequently practice barratry [1] on such a vast scale as to bankrupt the electrical power company, thus making power grid maintenance much worse.
Counterinsurgency
1] Yes, I said ‘barratry”. But I know what it’s like by reading about it, not practicing it like the Californians do.
I wrote in the beginning of the post;
This was the point of the exercise. How much, not how this effect the climate. My example about aluminum plate was to explain the mass of Co2 added is not insignificant and can have effect – depending on what kind of animal Co2 gas is.
This popped up in my mind several years ago after reading people claiming addition of Co2 from 0.021% too 0.04% is so tiny it can’t make any difference.
How all this extra Co2 effects the climate is another discussion.
@Mike P[103] I see. The consistency, coherence and completeness of a mathematical model agreed by a numerate community is not good enough. And you figured that out that with your words, words, words. Especially that big one, conflate! Hey, tough luck about that high-school D in pre-calc.
Studies show that people with a high need for affiliation don’t actually think up their opinions, they simply adopt those of their chosen group. Just like all Democrats are convinced Putin rigged your election, all Republicans think what you think.
You are right, Sean. We Jews are simply smarter than you. You are wise to recognize you cannot fight us. IQ tests and HBD, cutting edge science, prove that we are superior to you. We dominate all the institutions and all the power. That is not an accident. You cannot fight something smarter than you. Spread the message, Sean.
If you serve us well, we may reward you. And I am pleased to report that you are serving us well. Bravo. Along with Steve Sailer, John Derbyshire, and Anatoly Karlin, you are one of our best foot soldiers.
Keep up the good work.
Even if it’s NOT happening, it WILL happen as long as our doctrine is “infinite growth”. It’s inevitable. It’s immoral to do like the Baby Boomers and think only of your own generation.
Since 1650, U.S. energy use has been increasing by 2.9% every year, and everyone believes that this can continue forever. I highly recommend people, Israel Shamir as well, read this (warning: math and sarcasm in that link):
https://dothemath.ucsd.edu/2011/07/galactic-scale-energy/
Even if we cover 100% of the Earth’s land surface with solar panels, we get under 300 years. And in a millenium or so, we’d have to produce, on our planet, as much energy as the entire sun. Even if we were to find and use infinite reserves of oil & coal, or nuclear fusion, we’d be fried to a crisp and dead as a species. The current trajectory is ridiculous.
If you use the the Northern insolation peak that set off the Holocene as the yardstick (and maybe a higher resolution graph), you will find, during the last 600 thousand years, some 5-7 peaks of similar or greater height that failed to trigger a glacial termination. Also, the after-effects of volcano eruptions would simply not last long enough to suppress a glacial termination, which still takes several thousand years to complete; thus, even one such “failed” insolation peak would indicate that something else is needed to bring about deglaciation.
The overall temperature trend of the last 3,000 years has been down, with a super-imposed rhythm of alternating cold and warm periods. The “Little Ice Age” occurred between the Medieval and Modern warm periods, the “Dark Age” cold period between the Roman and the Medieval warm periods. The point I was trying to make by pointing out those warm periods is precisely that all previous ones occurred without the help of human-produced CO2. Therefore, we need to take seriously the possibility that modern warming is again driven, at least in part, by the same underlying, CO2-independent rhythm, even if we don’t have a quantitative theory to account for this rhythm. When it comes to estimating human effects on the climate, the problem of the unknown natural, spontaneous baseline drift is very real.
Climate models work pretty well. From The Guardian: “30 years later, deniers are still lying about Hansen’s amazing global warming prediction. Koch paychecks seem to be strong motivators to lie.” From the article: “The incredible accuracy of Hansen’s climate model predictions debunks a number of climate denier myths. It shows that climate models are accurate and reliable, that global warming is proceeding as climate scientists predicted, (….)”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2018/jun/25/30-years-later-deniers-are-still-lying-about-hansens-amazing-global-warming-prediction
And more: “Climate models published since 1973 have generally been quite skillful in projecting future warming.”
https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-how-well-have-climate-models-projected-global-warming
Everything you’ve said sounds true to me. I’ve boated past the pens holding these Atlantic salmon. Keeping fish in small pens that normally roam the ocean and feeding them whatever is cheapest – why – what could possibly go wrong?? Most of the salmon I consume are ones I caught and processed myself, but there is a huge fleet of boats in the Pacific every summer harvesting wild salmon.
I’m amazed at the ignorance here on this forum. I’m afraid that the “I’m OK, you’re OK” approach has been a real disaster. They taught that anyone’s opinion was as good as any other’s opinion, but they neglected to add – as long as you’ve studied what you are talking about and are at least somewhat knowledgeable. I see this in discussions of climate science all the time. The science is almost entirely based on computer models, and even scientists are woefully ignorant of using computers to model chaotic systems.
Have you not heard of the “Yinon Plan”? There is a pdf online, and it is an eye-opener to what has been happening in the ME. This made more sense after reading “The Undoing Project” by Michael Lewis. Daniel Kahneman was talking about the 70s war and how it was such a shock to the Israelis. They realized that they could easily be overrun by neighboring countries and destroyed. In my mind, this had to be the impetus behind drafting the Yinon Plan in the early 80s.
I believe it was right here on this site that I read a comment (I should have written down the author) about what the Israeli battle cry was –
Onward Christian soldiers.
The drawbacks are not acknowledged in climate science. That is the problem! The models are not especially predictive, but they are used by politicians to force changes to the way we live.
How do you measure whether science is good, or even useful, unless that science gives useful results on data that was not used in the creation of the models?
How do you know that it is “quite real”?? What you are talking about here is curve-fitting – and then making a huge assumption that the curve will continue to be useful into the future. Doesn’t it make more sense to let the data accumulate in real time and do some actual testing on that curve? Even if the data continues to follow the curve, that does not mean the curve will continue to be useful, but at least you have a little more confidence in it.
Take up computer modeling of the commodity markets – and bet your own money on the projections of your models! I guarantee that you will have a changed view of how valuable computer models of a chaotic system can be.
I would explain it to you but nobody would understand it anyway.
I did wrote an comment about it on Romans but it was deleted.
In short Earth goes through ice age and worm age due changing its orbit around the Sun.
One cycle is about forty thousand years.
Now we are about in warmest years. Eventually we will go back to ice age.
That the warming is caused by carbon monoxide is an idiotic nonsense.
The answer to your question about how you know that climate models will be useful in the future is that they agreed with data about the past, and second because they made predictions in the past that were shown to be basically correct. That’s the case of James Hansen. The models consider what we know about factors that influence our climate. They also follow basic science. So, it’s no wonder that they are accurate and useful, even if not perfect and even if there are some questions that aren’t solved definitively. What’s amazing is that you don’t notice this. Why don’t you read the links I provided and comment on them? I believe that J2 finds them useful.
We can indeed hope that your “complete model” is consistent, but the problem remains that it is not one built from first principles alone.
Ask yourself: if the predictions of the IPCC turned out to be wrong – if, say, the Earth actually cooled over the next 30 years, despite a continuing rise in CO2 – would you consider the climate models falsified, or physics itself? Say, would you be inclined to toss out the principle of energy conservation? Of course not – you would instead blame the failure on the approximations and unproven assumptions that went into the models, in addition to textbook physics, and not on the textbook physics itself.
Increased levels of atmospheric CO₂ are a result or effect of global warming, and not its cause.
The oceans outgas CO₂ as they warm in the same way your soda or beer goes flat as it warms up because it is losing its carbonation, or CO₂, to the atmosphere. It is the CO₂ in your carbonated beverage that gives it its sparkle, at least while it is still cold.
This cause and effect relationship is clearly evidenced in the Vostok ice core proxies where CO₂ lags temperature.
In any cause and effect relationship, cause comes first and effect follows.
Arrhenius’s work was done in the laboratory, but it is not possible to build an accurate model of Earth’s climate in a lab, either mathematically or physically.
Virtually all warmth on Earth comes from our Sun. Therefore, small variations in Total Solar Irradiance (TSI) are the most likely agents of climate change on planet Earth. Many stars, perhaps most, are variable.
Indeed, I submit evolution itself is driven by changes in the Solar output, not by random mutations or changes in the DNA, but rather by systematic ones that affect most creatures simultaneously.
“The point I was trying to make by pointing out those warm periods is precisely that all previous ones occurred without the help of human-produced CO2.”
This is true. And there has been since the last ice age a period of 2000 years of small warming and in the middle of it (at 1000 years) a smaller warming. Thus, as 0 AD there was a short warm period, we should now have a short warm period even without human CO2. In this warm period CO2 in the atmosphere would rise because warming oceans would release CO2. This can very well be how the present warming started. It is a small cycle that is not insolation, it is some other cycle, maybe sea stream or glaciation cycle, or something else. But the small warming did not raise CO2 as high as it is now, so the reason why it is so high now is easiest explained by human activity. As there is a relation between the temperature and CO2 and CO2 can raise the temperature as a greenhouse gas, it follows that if human activity added CO2 to the atmosphere, this warming period will be stronger than the ones before in this natural 2000 year cycle. Thus, humans have made the warming cycle stronger and at the moment CO2 seems to be driving the warming, as it is a positive feedback loop with CO2 and temperature, either term can drive it depending on the situation.
“If you use the the Northern insolation peak that set off the Holocene as the yardstick (and maybe a higher resolution graph), you will find, during the last 600 thousand years, some 5-7 peaks of similar or greater height that failed to trigger a glacial termination.”
Agreed. Milankowitch cycles do not completely explain ice ages. In some earlier thread I gave the 100 ka ice age cycle as an example where there is correlation but causation cannot be established since any way you want to put the causal relation, there are always unexplained cases. I concluded that the actual cause is insolation (if there is no sun energy ice does not melt, so ice age does not stop, and there is no periodic ice age cycle, so insolation is a causal reason), but there are other mechanisms that mess it up so badly that a satisfactory causal relation has not been found.
What you say is wrong. I quote an explanation which will show this (the rest you can read opening the link bellow):
https://www.skepticalscience.com/coldcomfort.html
“I believe that J2 finds them useful.”
I did, thanks. Hansen made three scenarios and one was close to the reality. It is usually so with scenario simulations, only to know what scenario is followed. It should be possible to predict global temperatures in a relatively short time scale. I still do not know it and when the glaciers melt.
But I think it will take quite some time and though a global weather change IS the end of the world (end of an era) in the old sense, there are such ends of the world and that is life. The last ones were 10,800 BC a comet burned 1/10 of the earth and in 9,600 BC there come the floods, remembered as two ends of the world when the gods wanted to destroy the world. After that time people were looking at the night sky and seeing the dragon (Draco) and Hercules and explaining what they saw in myths. It is also in Christianity, there is the vision in the sky John saw in The Revelation: Draco and Ursa Minor (the pregnant woman, Polaris the head and Kocbah and Pherkad as legs, that the dragon pursues).
They were incidentally very close being correct: insolation depends on the position of the planets as planets cause the changes in obliquity and eccentricity, and they also tracked precession, which is the third parameter. So their science was basically correct, only the interpretation was too religious for our tastes and human sacrifices did not really help in postponing the end of the world, as Azteks thought. But basically, correct science, just like today.
Like the Medieval Warm Period before it, like many weather station records before it, like the ARGO floating buoy readings more recently, which were replaced by ship water intake readings, because those trended in a more alarmist direction … this is called “cherry-picking.” The entire field of “climate science” is one big cherry plantation.
Fine.
But it isn’t stronger. Those Norse farms in Greenland from 1,000 years ago are still in permafrost! Between those frozen farms and the IPCC’s computer whizzes – who do you believe?
This is called curve-fitting, and if you don’t know what that means, you don’t have enough knowledge to even discuss this.
No, they try to follow basic science. Now, I’m going to put this in bold print. If you don’t understand this, again, you don’t have enough knowledge to even discuss this.
Any science that proposes to explain the physics of a system that must use fudge factors to make it fit the historical data is not useful. The existence of fudge factors in a computer simulation is clear evidence that the physics is not understood.
They are NOT “accurate and useful.” Have you even looked at a chart of all of the computer models’ projections together with actual temperature records now that we have some real time data? The results of the models are proof that the physics is not understood.
“if not perfect” is a joke. The performance of the models – running in real time – is terrible.
Get out of the echo chamber!
That’s the point. “Just one guy” can’t fight back against ethnic nepotism in high places.