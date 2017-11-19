The Sexual Inquisition

A burly unattractive woman in her late fifties or sixties, dyed hair, pearl laces around wrinkled neck, tearfully relating a story of unwanted sexual attention that maybe occurred many years ago, presents a most embarrassing sight. Perhaps once Beverly Young Nelson was young and pretty, and could awake passion in a man’s loins, but that was long time ago. And still this awkward creature effectively had stopped the suspect, Roy Moore from Alabama, from winning an election.
If this old crow were to claim she loaned Moore a hundred dollars thirty years ago and demanded it back with accrued interest, she would be laughed out of court. Where was she until now, where is the proof, people would say. Why nobody asks this question now, when the political career of the man is at stake? How could it be that a few unsubstantiated claims can ruin a man?
Moreover, this person has a name and a face, if an ugly one, but in many cases, the accuser remains anonymous, hidden by a letter, while the accused has a name, and a face, and often he had a job until this accusation. Only the Inquisition had similar features, with anonymous sources and obscure charges. Now we have sexquisition.
Is it a purely American phenomenon? A payback for Salem, where a similar spasm of mass paranoia caused a small New England town to hang some twenty women accused of witchcraft?
In Salem, men hunted witches; just three hundred years passed, and now witches hunt men.
Alas, no, it is a world-wide epidemic. The US is the model for the whole of Pax Americana, where people imitate American music and movies, and now they imitate this trend. No man of any confession or age is safe from persecution.
In Israel, the smaller soul-mate of America, a Rabbi has been indicted for raping and sodomising a teenage girl seven years ago. A feminist policewoman was given the case. The Rabbi spent a month in jail and almost a year under house arrest, he lost his job, his name was besmirched forever. Eventually it became clear that the girl couldn’t even remember and repeat her own lies. The State Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn the indictment filed against Rabbi David Harrison, and he has been set free. Will somebody return to him the year of his life lost, his good name, his work? Will his accuser and the insistent policewoman pay for it? No.
He was anyway a lucky one. The Israeli President Moshe Katsav had less luck. His first accuser, hidden behind letter A. turned out to be a liar, and her claims were dismissed. But as her story unfolded, many women joined in the royal hunt, and eventually Katsav was jailed. Now, the judges in Israel are predominantly women, and men are doomed.
Europe meekly follows the US. There, the accused is a Swiss-born Muslim scholar Oxford University Professor Tariq Ramadan, the man who worked to make Muslims in Europe feel European. A string of women came claiming he raped them or made unwanted sexual advances to them some years ago. He had to take a leave of absence from the University.
In short, no man, Christian, Jew or Muslim, is safe from such an accusation, provided he has a name, a position and some money in his bank account. For a mysterious reason, ordinary hard-living guys, taxi drivers, lift operators or assembly belt workers were never remembered by the likes of Beverly Young Nelson twenty years later. Is it plausible that the working class blokes never push their way or even squeeze a girl? That only rich and famous guys do it?
This assault on men coincides with the very successful campaign #MeToo in the social networks. Many women were forced to join: if you didn’t, perhaps nobody ever found you attractive enough to make a pass. And they did join en masse. Men, too, are receptive to mass hysteria, but women much more so. Social networks are the breeding grounds for such trends.
Is there some kernel of truth in those woeful tales? Up to a point. Perfectly ordinary action can be described in extreme sensationalist language. Instead of saying “he embraced and kissed me”, use “he forcibly introduced his tongue into my mouth while holding me tight”, and then “by his weight he kept me pinned to the bed”. Sex can be described – by a Puritan, by a man-hater, by a psycho, – in such a way that you will call for death sentence for the perpetrator.
The word “rape” has little of its original meaning remaining. My friend Julian Assange has been imprisoned for years, and his perfectly consensual sex with two of his groupies has been described as ‘rape’ for some technicalities (a broken condom, a semi-sleeping or not fully awake condition). In both cases it was buyer’s remorse, the women regretted what they did after a couple of days because he did not call back. A man-hating woman, the state attorney, a self-proclaimed lesbian, insisted on sending Julian to jail. In her view, jail is a good place for any man, even if the complaint is baseless. Even after making such a discriminating statement, she was not fired.
Sweden has had a lot of rape complaints recently. Some readers connected it with mass immigration from the Middle East. And indeed a normal man from the Middle East may misinterpret girl’s words and actions. No means no, say the feminists, but it wasn’t so understood by European men even in the 1950s. A girl had to insist on her ‘no’, otherwise it would be construed as normal feminine way to be coy. So many ordinary actions are called ‘rape’ nowadays in Sweden, that the word had been properly devalued.
Anything can be described in nauseating manner. Eating meat can be compared to cannibalism, flirt can be described as horrible rape. In the same time, actions that nauseate a normal person can be described as normal and even normative. Normal men are revolted by the description or presentation of same-sex relationships. Nowadays they are forced to accept it as normal while considering usual man-to-woman act as almost criminal.
Americans voted for Donald Trump hoping he would end the emasculating trend in their society. It still can be done by enforcing two simple rules that were taken for granted until the US Supreme Court removed them.
One, end with reminiscences. The Bible, this great source of common sense, tells us what rape is and how to deal with it. If the crime occurred in town, the woman should raise hell. She should cry and shout. If it did not help, or if the crime occurred out of town, she should go right away to police. Not twenty years later, not in a week time, not even in a couple of days, but right away. If she kept silent, it is her problem.
This attitude will solve the question whether the woman means ‘no’, when she says ‘no’. If she cries out for help, she definitely means that.
And there will be no sleeping mines ready to go off any moment.
Two, no anonymity for the accusers. If you accuse a man, be prepared to stand for it, do not hide behind the veil of anonymity.
This two simple rules will restore sanity and make rape the horrible crime it was and is.
As for harassment, this is most often an invention of man-haters. It should be out of criminal law and out of police business altogether. If a lady feels that somebody’s stares annoy her, she might sue the guy. Or call for a policeman if it is more than just stares. Policemen know how to deal with such guys.
Reminiscences of harassment have no value, even if true. If the woman did not act on the spot, forget it.
Otherwise, soon the US will have no normal men politicians left; only women and effeminate men. And then the disease will spread all over Europe, until the Old World and North America will be ready for its repopulation by virile Africans.
Russia remains a safe zone for males. Though many American trends come to Moscow, emasculation is not one of them. When, a few years ago, Russians banned same-sex propaganda for minors, they broke with emasculating trend. Actually, Russian women prefer things done Russian way, too. Men pay for dinners, keep doors open, help with putting a coat, in short, they keep doing what the American and European gentlemen did some fifty years ago.
Russia has had its #MeToo campaign a year ago (#янебоюсьсказать , I dare to tell, in Russian), and a lot of women recited or invented stories of their harassment. But it remained in the Facebook, for the law did not allow to complain years after the alleged crime occurred.
Moreover, the Russians consider sex between men and women as a normal thing. They have no horror of sex between a teacher and a student, or between a boss and his assistant. Reports on severe punishment American judges meted on female teacher having sex with teenage boys are met with bewilderment and disbelief. Out of fifty recent stories of this kind probably not even one of them would be punished in Russia. I wouldn’t understand, either, what is the harm for a 17 year old student to be seduced by his 23-year old teacher. The kid should be envied, if anything. This traditional attitude toward sex is the main reason for the current mass media attack on Russia, not the mythical “Russian hackers”.
It is very difficult to defend Weinstein, with his Holocaust obsession and his desire of taking revenge upon blondes. However, his case had opened the gates of Hell. Let us shut them up before the Yin and Yang, male-female balance of the universe collapse.
Why has the US been hit by this strange trouble? I would explain it as an undoing of the 1968 revolution, including the Sexual Revolution. For us, for children of 1960s, the living was easy, and sex was free and plentiful – in California, Crimea, Côte d’Azur. We had a lot of it, wonderful unprotected sex, often with strangers. That was Communism. Fear of free and available sex is the fear of Communism.
The rich guys and gals who came to power afterwards turned everything into money, and with that purpose on their minds they created scarcity, even scarcity of sex, a sex counter-revolution. Harassment complainants are the soldiers of the Sexual Counter-Revolution as they increase scarcity in order to monetize their charms. They will be the losers, poor things; hopefully they won’t ruin the world before they understand it.
Israel Shamir can be reached at adam@israelshamir.net
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Yup.
In most of these intrigues, the woman isn't even guilty of seduction. Either the "victim" was the aggressor and initiator or their sexual union could be defined as a mutual coming together. In Milwaukee, Cassandra Sorenson-Grohall and Melissa Bittner were sentenced to prison because they were raped and molested by criminals and biological men who are absurdly defined as "children." Visit my website and read about these and other travesties. And Melissa -whose "victim" was charged with murder shortly thereafter- was innocent, transparently and totally.
/ishamir/sexquisition/#comment-2084582
Well said.
Even arch-feminist Gloria Steinem, commenting in the 1990s during the accusations involving US President Bill Clinton, Steinem said that, in general, men had a privilege of ‘one free grope’ of a woman, so long as the man afterwards respected a ‘No, no more’ clear statement.
The background idea of Steinem’s ‘One Free Grope’ rule, is that men need a little slack because they are generally stupid regarding women’s signals, plus the fact that women often are thrilled by bold action from a man in whom they are interested, to the point of preferring the ‘take me & grab me’ approach (of course by the *right* guy only!), versus the cuck-asking-for-permission route – which is in reality often a turn-off for many women, despite feminist claims.
–
Given Israel Shamir’s obvious wit and scepticism about other matters, it’s odd that Shamir still promotes above, the bloke who all major nations know is a known faker & CIA & Israeli Mossad agent, the ‘not really living in the Ecuador Embassy’ Rothschild-lawyered Julian Assange – admitted to be fake by both Bibi Netanyahu himself, & Zbigniew Brzezinski, his leaks all ‘selected’ by the CIA & Mossad, as Netanyahu & Brzezinski informed us.
Note that Assange & Snowden have left a trail of real dissidents jailed or dead after trusting these fake ‘leakers’ & their media pumpers such as Glenn Greenwald (jailed: Reality Leigh Winner, Lauri Love; dead: Seth Rich, Peter W Smith). We may never know how many other real dissidents were identified / silenced / killed after being duped into contacting Assange / Snowden / Greenwald.
The Swedish fake ‘rape charges’ against Assange, were apparently dropped after Trump’s White House team learned that Assange and also ‘Edward Snowden’, were both CIA frauds developed during the Obama era.
Proofs that Snowden & Assange are fake, are manifold & incontrovertible. E.g., per the ‘official story’ sold to us, Snowden first ‘leaked’ his nothing-new ‘revelations’, to Dick Cheney’s friend & biographer at the Washington Post, ha! Both Snowden & Assange fully prove themselves to be CIA agents, by the way they ignore the dossier on the bribe-taking USA federal judges in Virginia, who are the very judges who would be putting these fakers ‘on trial’ if they were genuine. But Snowden & Assange work to suppress the files that would easily and totally block their own extradition to the USA, if they really feared such a thing.
We just learned recently, Assange had set up the US President’s son, Donald Trump Jr, to be criminally prosecuted .. Assange & Wikileaks recommended that young Trump violate the US federal CFAA law, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which makes it a crime to attempt to log-in to a website using a stolen or guessed password. Assange ‘set up’ young Trump for a fall.
It is clearly a laughable fairy tale that Assange has been ‘living in a closet at the Ecuador Embassy in London’ for most of the last decade, as noted in a recent article. It is an open joke amongst European diplomats that the public believes Assange is living there … the UK police ‘watch’ the embassy so they can move him in & out for meetings with Israel Shamir & other ‘admirers’, the Ecuadorians apparently getting some dosh to play along. Assange aided by his Rothschild lawyers, apparently actually lives at a UK country home of a Rothschild friend. And with the Swedish charges ‘dropped’, why is he still allegedly ‘living at the embassy’ (ha-ha)? Does Shamir actually believe these absurd stories about his lying ‘friend’ Assange, having gone ga-ga over this faker ‘celebrity’, or is Shamir doing Mossad a favour here?
I would greatly appreciate if you sent me an email at revusky (at) gmail.
2. He could face an extradition request by the US (remember that "sealed indictment?) now that the Swedes no longer have priority.
Feminist tempest in a Jewish teapot writ large. Consider it a new holocaust. All this happens to the 1%, almost all of it to happening to smarmy American Jews and so WTF do I care down here at the grass roots what happens to politicians and entertainers and celebrities? They hate me anyway. Like the article sez, no one is coming after MY plain old money. But if I had gained fame and extreme fortune, I can think of many that were pissed off I didn’t call back that would claim lots of things 30 years later. And fact of the matter is, if these liars (and 99% of them ARE liars) got their asses kicked for their lies by those they lie about as they would at the grass roots, we wouldn’t have these issues. I guess all these Jews forgot how to kick ass.
But overall? I love the churn. It’s almost like the abortion thing. I’m pro-life, but I also consider that it’s only pro-choice feminists that get them. They destroy their own spawn, a good thing overall. Same-same with this. As I said, feminists and Jewey-Jewey wannabe Israeli assholes in Hollywood, academia and politics that hate me anyway are ugly old fools with ugly wives that want some pussy, most of them are pussy-deprived nerds that couldn’t get pussy on a one-to-one basis but thought they could find their way in with their wealth, fame or power. It worked for decades, and chicks would give them that pussy if there was something in it for them. Chicks being chicks, whatever they got then, they recently discovered there’s something in it for them now, sympathy, money, attention and so here we are. The Jews from the Archie Bunker set, the Lears, Carl and Rob Riener and the whole collection of them out there and in NYC deliberately invented and pushed their feminist/racist narrative against White men. They invented new battles to get us fighting with one another so they could commence their theft of our values and morals and command over banks and media and corporations. Soros the Jew invented #blm for just this very reason. Think he raped a few? Over there he probably just killed his shiksas. That we’re finally recognizing the effects must be a real shock. Even Larry David, Jew that HE is, and also a destructive one, noticed.
When we consider the rape these Jews inflicted here in the United States after all, the rapes of women were the least of the damage. That’s already done. Nice to see a few of them having to face their own music, the narrative THEY wrote for the rest of us, never considering it might apply to them. They remind me of Bill Clinton, who wrote a host, a raft FULL of regulations as regards relations between men in power and their female underlings. He invented Sexual Harassment as a legislative and civil litigation industry for the lawyers but he did so without a notion that he was subject to it. As Jews in media built the Rape Culture Hysteria, they never dreamed it would be THEY that were falsely accused, hectored, sued, run out of business or office. And so, once again, I don’t see the trouble, I only see features to this, real benefits. 2% of the population provides 50% of our legislators. The rapey Jews up there like Franken and his ilk have to go. But meanwhile, let the show go on. As I said, it has nothing to do with me or my women.
The root of it all is, women have to monetize their beauty, one way or another. If they have no beauty, they have to monetize their skills, as do men, but they get pissed off at that. And so was invented, feminism, the ideology by which ugly fucking women brutalize men for not asking them to the prom, to the alter for marriage. And we, men, especially Jewish men, allowed feminists that power, the Jews for their own purposes. And here we are, a hassled by a weak, whiny collection of women that didn’t get their asking price, TBD thirty years later. And instead of telling them to fuck OFF, which we could do with ZERO consequence, we allow them to tyrannize us.
Actually, they make me wish I could be around for the coming brutal Hispanic and Muslim Patriarchies, which will in fact, tell them to fuck off, quite without consequence. Women’s rights were one thing. This shit here needs to end. And one way or the other, it will.
Many dating websites publish statistics on “who’s hot” and “who’s not” based on the racial preferences listed by subscribers. Measured over time, the racial preference trends have proved consistent. Below is an analysis of one such dating site’s data.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/pop-psych/201401/what-does-online-dating-tell-us-about-racial-views
Another dating website, OkCupid, is a cornucopia of data on racial preferences. In an analysis of preferences from 2009 through 2014, that data clearly shows that, as above, white men are “hot” for all racial groups. However, white men are showing an increasing preference for Asian women over white women. The crossover point was 2010.
http://longislandreport.org/news/racial-preferences-emerge-in-online-dating/22327
Does the white “feminazi” movement have anything to do with this? I believe it does, as the feminist movement becomes progressively more radicalized in the name of ideological purity and group solidarity.
And the message is clear. White women are increasing proving too hostile and dangerous for white men to be around. If I was a young white male in the university or workplace today, I would avoid them like the plague. Make a casual complement such as, “That is a pretty dress you’re wearing today …,” and you can find yourself hauled before a university or corporate tribunal (a sexquisition as Sharim calls them) staffed by feminists bent on destroying the White Male Patriarchy and the men that comprise it.
The white female’s increasing misandry (the hatred or dislike of men) is having consequences.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-women-cant-find-enough-marriageable-men/
As the saying goes, if white women continue their hostility toward white men, “They ain’t seen nothing yet!”
Asian women are just not as unhappy as white women. They are much more emotionally mature. I don’t know why my white sisters are so confrontational, but they are. Very bitter and unhappy. Of course, I don’t have one Asian friend or co-worker whose father left the family. Many of the white women I know were raised by divorced women, who were furious at their ex husbands. Divorce is the cause of a lot of misery.
Peace.
You’re not a child anymore honey. LOL
Not just divorce, but my daughter goes to high school in a mostly White and well to do area of Chicago-land. I was not so surprised that many of her friends come from divorced homes, but was pretty shocked at the number (not a large one but not an insignificant number either) of her friends that come from households where either the mother or the father (in one case both!) literally just up and walked out of the family without explanation! Obviously ended in divorce, but I thought people at least talked these things out.
Peace.
Choosing Tribe or Sex.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/lena-dunham-apologizes-defending-girls-writer-murray-miller-accusations-sexual-assault-1059803
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5098879/Lena-Dunham-accused-hipster-racism-writer.html
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/lena-dunham-apologizes-defending-girls-writer-murray-miller-accusations-sexual-assault-1059803
She’s so busy inventing her own assaults by campus conservative Haven Monahans, she has no energy left to acknowledge the real ones.
It’s going to be interesting when someone pleads before the Court:
“She bust the condom”
or
“She promised to take the Morning After pill”
Etc.
“someone” being well endowed with (coughs) money.
Any lack of gold diggers in herstory?
Scales of justice, sauce for the gander and all that…
A Gorgeous George Galloway type arguing “she threw herself at me?”
Fun ahead when an A-List woman gets reamed in law.
US is a busy country. Momentarily they are involved in wars on multiple fronts: War on terror, war on drugs, war on racism, war on religious intolerance, war on poverty, war on sexual discrimination, and now war on sex crimes.
It seems that they have forgotten what works best in this type of situations. The best strategy is to take the adversaries from one of these wars and direct them to fight the adversaries from another one.
Same like they used to do in the 80’s. Using Islam to fight Communism. And then when Islam “wins” invent the war on terror and just keep going.
In the present situation I suggest that they combine the war on drugs with the war on sex crimes. Use the vicious foot soldiers from the Mexican drug cartels and direct their positive energies to go after the fat degenerates from Hollywood. Not only the sex crimes will end in no time, the whole operation might actually produce some scripts with Oscar winning potential.
Peace.
Happily married, but I’d rather have my husband divorce me upfront than take another wife and bring her home.
Peace.
Another dating website, OkCupid, is a cornucopia of data on racial preferences. In an analysis of preferences from 2009 through 2014, that data clearly shows that, as above, white men are "hot" for all racial groups. However, white men are showing an increasing preference for Asian women over white women. The crossover point was 2010.
http://longislandreport.org/news/racial-preferences-emerge-in-online-dating/22327
Does the white "feminazi" movement have anything to do with this? I believe it does, as the feminist movement becomes progressively more radicalized in the name of ideological purity and group solidarity.
And the message is clear. White women are increasing proving too hostile and dangerous for white men to be around. If I was a young white male in the university or workplace today, I would avoid them like the plague. Make a casual complement such as, "That is a pretty dress you're wearing today ...," and you can find yourself hauled before a university or corporate tribunal (a sexquisition as Sharim calls them) staffed by feminists bent on destroying the White Male Patriarchy and the men that comprise it.
The white female's increasing misandry (the hatred or dislike of men) is having consequences. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-women-cant-find-enough-marriageable-men/
As the saying goes, if white women continue their hostility toward white men, "They ain't seen nothing yet!"
Very interesting set of statistics. I confess to being partial to East Asian women – partly for their feminine looks, but mostly because partnership with them feels very “natural” from the perspective of sexual roles. To each his own, I guess.
What East Asian women (generally) do exhibit is a cooperative attitude, willingness to defer to a social superior when the superior's opinion conflicts with hers, and energy (they tend to be much less whiny and lazy than White women). However, they also tend to be very intelligent, which I normally would consider to be a masculine psychological characteristic, and also very good at dissembling, so it is possible that their apparently demure attitude may be a deceptive pretense. (Personally, I would say it is most likely a deceptive pretense in most cases judging from my observation of the behavior of East Asian females in contexts where they are not trying to attract, please, or appease a male.)
Another dating website, OkCupid, is a cornucopia of data on racial preferences. In an analysis of preferences from 2009 through 2014, that data clearly shows that, as above, white men are "hot" for all racial groups. However, white men are showing an increasing preference for Asian women over white women. The crossover point was 2010.
http://longislandreport.org/news/racial-preferences-emerge-in-online-dating/22327
Does the white "feminazi" movement have anything to do with this? I believe it does, as the feminist movement becomes progressively more radicalized in the name of ideological purity and group solidarity.
And the message is clear. White women are increasing proving too hostile and dangerous for white men to be around. If I was a young white male in the university or workplace today, I would avoid them like the plague. Make a casual complement such as, "That is a pretty dress you're wearing today ...," and you can find yourself hauled before a university or corporate tribunal (a sexquisition as Sharim calls them) staffed by feminists bent on destroying the White Male Patriarchy and the men that comprise it.
The white female's increasing misandry (the hatred or dislike of men) is having consequences. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-women-cant-find-enough-marriageable-men/
As the saying goes, if white women continue their hostility toward white men, "They ain't seen nothing yet!"
So true. This reminds me of Mattress Girl: Emma Sulkowicz.
How is a Jewsian psycho bitch a good example of a White American woman?
I totally get that – i’d venture that most women from non-tribal cultures feel the same.
Peace.
East Asian women (generally) do not have “feminine looks.” They are closer to African women than to White women in regards to the spectrum of physiological masculinity-femininity.
What East Asian women (generally) do exhibit is a cooperative attitude, willingness to defer to a social superior when the superior’s opinion conflicts with hers, and energy (they tend to be much less whiny and lazy than White women). However, they also tend to be very intelligent, which I normally would consider to be a masculine psychological characteristic, and also very good at dissembling, so it is possible that their apparently demure attitude may be a deceptive pretense. (Personally, I would say it is most likely a deceptive pretense in most cases judging from my observation of the behavior of East Asian females in contexts where they are not trying to attract, please, or appease a male.)
What measures of femininity group east Asian women with African women? That seems awfully strange. East Asian women might come in low in some measures (curves) but very high in others (neoteny, lack of body hair). African women come in high on curves but pretty low on just about everything else. Caucasian women come in somewhere in between.
Mattress Girl’s father is Jewish. Her mother has a Chinese surname and is obviously of predominantly East Asian ancestry, though not necessarily 100% Han.
How is a Jewsian psycho bitch a good example of a White American woman?
What East Asian women (generally) do exhibit is a cooperative attitude, willingness to defer to a social superior when the superior's opinion conflicts with hers, and energy (they tend to be much less whiny and lazy than White women). However, they also tend to be very intelligent, which I normally would consider to be a masculine psychological characteristic, and also very good at dissembling, so it is possible that their apparently demure attitude may be a deceptive pretense. (Personally, I would say it is most likely a deceptive pretense in most cases judging from my observation of the behavior of East Asian females in contexts where they are not trying to attract, please, or appease a male.)
You should see the ones I hang out with!
What East Asian women (generally) do exhibit is a cooperative attitude, willingness to defer to a social superior when the superior's opinion conflicts with hers, and energy (they tend to be much less whiny and lazy than White women). However, they also tend to be very intelligent, which I normally would consider to be a masculine psychological characteristic, and also very good at dissembling, so it is possible that their apparently demure attitude may be a deceptive pretense. (Personally, I would say it is most likely a deceptive pretense in most cases judging from my observation of the behavior of East Asian females in contexts where they are not trying to attract, please, or appease a male.)
The demure facade is part of a strategy, and a quite effective one. Making someone want to give is so much more effective than demanding like an entitled white bitch. But east Asian women can also be assertive depending on context – wanting lots of attention/assurance, managing her beau’s appearance, asserting control in the domestic sphere (backed up by OCD levels of housework).
What measures of femininity group east Asian women with African women? That seems awfully strange. East Asian women might come in low in some measures (curves) but very high in others (neoteny, lack of body hair). African women come in high on curves but pretty low on just about everything else. Caucasian women come in somewhere in between.
Another dating website, OkCupid, is a cornucopia of data on racial preferences. In an analysis of preferences from 2009 through 2014, that data clearly shows that, as above, white men are "hot" for all racial groups. However, white men are showing an increasing preference for Asian women over white women. The crossover point was 2010.
http://longislandreport.org/news/racial-preferences-emerge-in-online-dating/22327
Does the white "feminazi" movement have anything to do with this? I believe it does, as the feminist movement becomes progressively more radicalized in the name of ideological purity and group solidarity.
And the message is clear. White women are increasing proving too hostile and dangerous for white men to be around. If I was a young white male in the university or workplace today, I would avoid them like the plague. Make a casual complement such as, "That is a pretty dress you're wearing today ...," and you can find yourself hauled before a university or corporate tribunal (a sexquisition as Sharim calls them) staffed by feminists bent on destroying the White Male Patriarchy and the men that comprise it.
The white female's increasing misandry (the hatred or dislike of men) is having consequences. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-women-cant-find-enough-marriageable-men/
As the saying goes, if white women continue their hostility toward white men, "They ain't seen nothing yet!"
I’d be interested to learn how the gender balance among college grads breaks down among the various racial groups. Black and Latin women are far out-achieving their male cohorts. There’s going to be some serious fence-jumping going on between educated white men and nonwhite women. At least the reasonably attractive ones not obsessed with their racial status.
That ship already sailed.
How is a Jewsian psycho bitch a good example of a White American woman?
My comment was in response to the climate at universities by – which reminded me of the situation surrounding Mattress Girl and the drama at her university – not a comment on her ethnicity.
Bigger problem is sexual conquest.
After all, blacks are the biggest harassers, rapists, and etc… but where are the allegations against them?
Blacks are protected by their iconic status.
Because blacks are good in sports, dance music, and pleasure women with big dongs, they have ICONIC and IDOL power. Idols are pagan objects of worship and override any moral consideration. So, blacks can rob, rape, and murder all year around. Moral disapproval of black behavior is overridden by white worship of black idols in sports, sex, and music. Come superbowl time, and even ‘racist’ whites are cheering for black athletes who hump 1000s of white female fans.
It’s like the story of pagan gods. The gods are vain, fickle, egotistical, and destructive. But they are still worshiped and honored for their idolic and iconic power. Their idol power means they are beyond good and evil. They are just awesome.
And women are honored to have sex with gods and have half-god babies even if they will be single mothers. Achilles is the son of a single mother who did it with a god. Today, we see this with white women who would rather be single mothers with mulatto kids than married mothers with white husbands.
Even though black men don’t stick around, the white single mother feels blessed to have a child with a REAL man. Jungle fever idolizes black men as the gods of manhood.
Female psychology works that way.
The fatal formula for any race is (1) female freedom + (2) presence of men tougher than the men of your own race.
Female freedom is not a problem IF white men are the toughest in society. Then, white women will use their freedom to stick with white men who are deemed best. But female freedom is a problem in a society where black guys routinely demonstrate their superiority over white guys in sports, fighting, sex, and dance music.
This is why white manhood needs safe space from black threat.
Everything else is superficial.
But then again, you`re Chechenova copypasting as usual, so why am I even writing all that.
It seems like everyone nowadays wants to claim they are victim unless they actually have been a victim of rape, assault, or abuse then they strive to be a survivor. For instance I have a friend who was held hostage for 12 hours, repeatedly gang raped, and brutally assaulted who does her best to cope everyday without complaining or looking for attention and sympathy. Personally I find these phony rape claims repulsive… Actual victims go through hell and for the most part they want to move on with thier life so instead of hearing thier stories we get attention seeking narcissist’s whining about decades old consensual acts. Fuck all these privileged, whiny, jerks pretending to be victims because they have no fucking right to claim rape and they are cheapening the actual horror that survivors go through!
Somebody patting your behind, saying his car could use a set of headlamps like you're sporting, telling a bawdy joke, messaging you a ribald limerick, or even walking around naked holding his boner is not sexual assault. It's either a lame compliment or a guy being a total jerk. BFD.
Sexual assault is also not some guy putting the moves on you when you went to his apartment voluntarily for whatever reason -- if it's work-related, you should have told him you'd meet him in the lobby or at a nearby coffee shop; if he's a straight arrow, he would have understood, if he's not, you dodged a bullet.
Sexual assault is when a fist slams into the side of your head, stunning you, and you feel your windpipe being crushed as you are grabbed by the throat, and you try to scream as your shoulder is ripped out of its socket as your arm is wrenched behind your back, but you can't because you can't breath. You are lucky if you pass out from the pain.
Raped and murdered:
https://i.imgur.com/hira0b9.jpg
Enjoying life in prison:
https://i.imgur.com/31R2caw.jpg
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/lena-dunham-apologizes-defending-girls-writer-murray-miller-accusations-sexual-assault-1059803
Oh, to be a fly on the wall….
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5098879/Lena-Dunham-accused-hipster-racism-writer.html
The background idea of Steinem's 'One Free Grope' rule, is that men need a little slack because they are generally stupid regarding women's signals, plus the fact that women often are thrilled by bold action from a man in whom they are interested, to the point of preferring the 'take me & grab me' approach (of course by the *right* guy only!), versus the cuck-asking-for-permission route - which is in reality often a turn-off for many women, despite feminist claims.
--
Given Israel Shamir's obvious wit and scepticism about other matters, it's odd that Shamir still promotes above, the bloke who all major nations know is a known faker & CIA & Israeli Mossad agent, the 'not really living in the Ecuador Embassy' Rothschild-lawyered Julian Assange - admitted to be fake by both Bibi Netanyahu himself, & Zbigniew Brzezinski, his leaks all 'selected' by the CIA & Mossad, as Netanyahu & Brzezinski informed us.
Note that Assange & Snowden have left a trail of real dissidents jailed or dead after trusting these fake 'leakers' & their media pumpers such as Glenn Greenwald (jailed: Reality Leigh Winner, Lauri Love; dead: Seth Rich, Peter W Smith). We may never know how many other real dissidents were identified / silenced / killed after being duped into contacting Assange / Snowden / Greenwald.
The Swedish fake 'rape charges' against Assange, were apparently dropped after Trump's White House team learned that Assange and also 'Edward Snowden', were both CIA frauds developed during the Obama era.
Proofs that Snowden & Assange are fake, are manifold & incontrovertible. E.g., per the 'official story' sold to us, Snowden first 'leaked' his nothing-new 'revelations', to Dick Cheney's friend & biographer at the Washington Post, ha! Both Snowden & Assange fully prove themselves to be CIA agents, by the way they ignore the dossier on the bribe-taking USA federal judges in Virginia, who are the very judges who would be putting these fakers 'on trial' if they were genuine. But Snowden & Assange work to suppress the files that would easily and totally block their own extradition to the USA, if they really feared such a thing.
We just learned recently, Assange had set up the US President's son, Donald Trump Jr, to be criminally prosecuted .. Assange & Wikileaks recommended that young Trump violate the US federal CFAA law, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which makes it a crime to attempt to log-in to a website using a stolen or guessed password. Assange 'set up' young Trump for a fall.
It is clearly a laughable fairy tale that Assange has been 'living in a closet at the Ecuador Embassy in London' for most of the last decade, as noted in a recent article. It is an open joke amongst European diplomats that the public believes Assange is living there ... the UK police 'watch' the embassy so they can move him in & out for meetings with Israel Shamir & other 'admirers', the Ecuadorians apparently getting some dosh to play along. Assange aided by his Rothschild lawyers, apparently actually lives at a UK country home of a Rothschild friend. And with the Swedish charges 'dropped', why is he still allegedly 'living at the embassy' (ha-ha)? Does Shamir actually believe these absurd stories about his lying 'friend' Assange, having gone ga-ga over this faker 'celebrity', or is Shamir doing Mossad a favour here?
Hey, Brabantian. Unfortunately, there is no private messaging component to this site. I’m very interested in any information about these characters and what the strongest proof available is that (as I suspect also) they and others are fake opposition controlled by the Intel agencies.
I would greatly appreciate if you sent me an email at revusky (at) gmail.
So you guys would be fine with one of your bowling buddies that you went to high school with, if you found out that 20 years earlier he had porked your daughter when she was in the 10th grade?
You’d have drinks and laugh over it?
You’d have drinks and laugh over it?
No. What's your point?
After all, blacks are the biggest harassers, rapists, and etc... but where are the allegations against them?
Blacks are protected by their iconic status.
Because blacks are good in sports, dance music, and pleasure women with big dongs, they have ICONIC and IDOL power. Idols are pagan objects of worship and override any moral consideration. So, blacks can rob, rape, and murder all year around. Moral disapproval of black behavior is overridden by white worship of black idols in sports, sex, and music. Come superbowl time, and even 'racist' whites are cheering for black athletes who hump 1000s of white female fans.
It's like the story of pagan gods. The gods are vain, fickle, egotistical, and destructive. But they are still worshiped and honored for their idolic and iconic power. Their idol power means they are beyond good and evil. They are just awesome.
And women are honored to have sex with gods and have half-god babies even if they will be single mothers. Achilles is the son of a single mother who did it with a god. Today, we see this with white women who would rather be single mothers with mulatto kids than married mothers with white husbands.
Even though black men don't stick around, the white single mother feels blessed to have a child with a REAL man. Jungle fever idolizes black men as the gods of manhood.
Female psychology works that way.
The fatal formula for any race is (1) female freedom + (2) presence of men tougher than the men of your own race.
Female freedom is not a problem IF white men are the toughest in society. Then, white women will use their freedom to stick with white men who are deemed best. But female freedom is a problem in a society where black guys routinely demonstrate their superiority over white guys in sports, fighting, sex, and dance music.
This is why white manhood needs safe space from black threat.
Statistics on sexual misconduct complaints against students, where available, indicate blacks are the subject of around 50% of the complaints, which is grossly disproportionate to their presence on campuses. They’re not getting a pass for sexual misconduct because of their race. Jocks get a pass for being jocks (e.g. Brock Turner) but that’s not a racial issue.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5098879/Lena-Dunham-accused-hipster-racism-writer.html
Love those catfights!
“Only the inquisition…”
Did you mean the NKVD?
Come on Mr Shamir you know better than that.
Ironically this recent wave of sexual harassment cases wasn’t driven by the liberal left, but by the liberal right. The right-liberal Daily Mail considers itself to be the public watch dog on Hollywood hypocrisy, so once it had enough evidence it decided to go after Weinstein and Spacey. However, the liberal left has rolled with the punches and used this evidence of casting couch culture to boost its wider war on the patriarchy.
My view on this is only take complaints seriously if a woman has previously made a complaint to the police. Modern police forces have made great strides to make it easy for women to report serious sexual harassment charges.
The background idea of Steinem's 'One Free Grope' rule, is that men need a little slack because they are generally stupid regarding women's signals, plus the fact that women often are thrilled by bold action from a man in whom they are interested, to the point of preferring the 'take me & grab me' approach (of course by the *right* guy only!), versus the cuck-asking-for-permission route - which is in reality often a turn-off for many women, despite feminist claims.
--
Given Israel Shamir's obvious wit and scepticism about other matters, it's odd that Shamir still promotes above, the bloke who all major nations know is a known faker & CIA & Israeli Mossad agent, the 'not really living in the Ecuador Embassy' Rothschild-lawyered Julian Assange - admitted to be fake by both Bibi Netanyahu himself, & Zbigniew Brzezinski, his leaks all 'selected' by the CIA & Mossad, as Netanyahu & Brzezinski informed us.
Note that Assange & Snowden have left a trail of real dissidents jailed or dead after trusting these fake 'leakers' & their media pumpers such as Glenn Greenwald (jailed: Reality Leigh Winner, Lauri Love; dead: Seth Rich, Peter W Smith). We may never know how many other real dissidents were identified / silenced / killed after being duped into contacting Assange / Snowden / Greenwald.
The Swedish fake 'rape charges' against Assange, were apparently dropped after Trump's White House team learned that Assange and also 'Edward Snowden', were both CIA frauds developed during the Obama era.
Proofs that Snowden & Assange are fake, are manifold & incontrovertible. E.g., per the 'official story' sold to us, Snowden first 'leaked' his nothing-new 'revelations', to Dick Cheney's friend & biographer at the Washington Post, ha! Both Snowden & Assange fully prove themselves to be CIA agents, by the way they ignore the dossier on the bribe-taking USA federal judges in Virginia, who are the very judges who would be putting these fakers 'on trial' if they were genuine. But Snowden & Assange work to suppress the files that would easily and totally block their own extradition to the USA, if they really feared such a thing.
We just learned recently, Assange had set up the US President's son, Donald Trump Jr, to be criminally prosecuted .. Assange & Wikileaks recommended that young Trump violate the US federal CFAA law, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which makes it a crime to attempt to log-in to a website using a stolen or guessed password. Assange 'set up' young Trump for a fall.
It is clearly a laughable fairy tale that Assange has been 'living in a closet at the Ecuador Embassy in London' for most of the last decade, as noted in a recent article. It is an open joke amongst European diplomats that the public believes Assange is living there ... the UK police 'watch' the embassy so they can move him in & out for meetings with Israel Shamir & other 'admirers', the Ecuadorians apparently getting some dosh to play along. Assange aided by his Rothschild lawyers, apparently actually lives at a UK country home of a Rothschild friend. And with the Swedish charges 'dropped', why is he still allegedly 'living at the embassy' (ha-ha)? Does Shamir actually believe these absurd stories about his lying 'friend' Assange, having gone ga-ga over this faker 'celebrity', or is Shamir doing Mossad a favour here?
Any evidence for your last paragraph story about Assange? If there is I would like to put it to a well known broadcaster/journalist oldfashioned lefty friend who has visited Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy.
Why doesn’t Assange now leave the Embassy?
1. He would be arrested for his previous contempt of court or whatever it might be as a crime to fail to front up to court when on bail before he sought adylum; More dangerous for him….
2. He could face an extradition request by the US (remember that “sealed indictment?) now that the Swedes no longer have priority.
You'd have drinks and laugh over it?
So you guys would be fine with one of your bowling buddies that you went to high school with, if you found out that 20 years earlier he had porked your daughter when she was in the 10th grade?
You’d have drinks and laugh over it?
No. What’s your point?
Emma Sulkowicz will almost certainly end up like Monica Lewinsky, forever defined by THAT episode, whatever the rights and wrongs.
“Sweden has had a lot of rape complaints recently. Some readers connected it with mass immigration from the Middle East. And indeed a normal man from the Middle East may misinterpret girl’s words and actions. No means no, say the feminists, but it wasn’t so understood by European men even in the 1950s.”
You’ve got to be #$#ing kidding. Equating the behaviour of Swedish men back in the 50s with that of low IQ, uneducated, inbred Arabs, Afghans, Pakis, etc???
A Swedish policewoman admitted a few years back that she had never heard of a single case of gang rape involving ethnic swedes. “It may happen”, she said, but it is nothing that has been reported.
Good lord, what a fool.
“It seems like everyone nowadays wants to claim they are victim unless they actually have been a victim of rape, assault, or abuse then they strive to be a survivor. ”
Indeed, I briefly had a girlfriend who suffered rotherham style rape when she was 14 for about 3 years. Left her with memory issues, depression, etc etc. Took her ages to get back to normal, finish school, finish a university degree and the like. The trauma was severe.
Having seen that sort of damage, I can only react with fury to these faux feminists who ignore the rapes of girls in places like Rotherham, while they obsess about manspreading.
You'd have drinks and laugh over it?
But where’s the proof??? Her word?
It is too easy to character assassinate men using a woman’s word only….especially many years later. There should be a time constraint on sexual harassment chargers. One year sounds good.
With many of these rapists and alleged perverts in Hollywood–and the media–predominantly Jewish, why don’t we hear the familiar battle cry of anti-Semites or the really nasty one, Jew haters directed against the women, since it works very well to shut up people wanting to have a dialogue about Apartheid Israel?
After all, blacks are the biggest harassers, rapists, and etc... but where are the allegations against them?
Blacks are protected by their iconic status.
Because blacks are good in sports, dance music, and pleasure women with big dongs, they have ICONIC and IDOL power. Idols are pagan objects of worship and override any moral consideration. So, blacks can rob, rape, and murder all year around. Moral disapproval of black behavior is overridden by white worship of black idols in sports, sex, and music. Come superbowl time, and even 'racist' whites are cheering for black athletes who hump 1000s of white female fans.
It's like the story of pagan gods. The gods are vain, fickle, egotistical, and destructive. But they are still worshiped and honored for their idolic and iconic power. Their idol power means they are beyond good and evil. They are just awesome.
And women are honored to have sex with gods and have half-god babies even if they will be single mothers. Achilles is the son of a single mother who did it with a god. Today, we see this with white women who would rather be single mothers with mulatto kids than married mothers with white husbands.
Even though black men don't stick around, the white single mother feels blessed to have a child with a REAL man. Jungle fever idolizes black men as the gods of manhood.
Female psychology works that way.
The fatal formula for any race is (1) female freedom + (2) presence of men tougher than the men of your own race.
Female freedom is not a problem IF white men are the toughest in society. Then, white women will use their freedom to stick with white men who are deemed best. But female freedom is a problem in a society where black guys routinely demonstrate their superiority over white guys in sports, fighting, sex, and dance music.
This is why white manhood needs safe space from black threat.
You know full well that blacks have no superiority in fighting or its proxy sports. How media pushes the dindu wherever possible – or not – is the real problem.
Everything else is superficial.
But then again, you`re Chechenova copypasting as usual, so why am I even writing all that.
Jungle Balls Jungle Balls, Jungle All the Way
Oh what fun it is to ride a Negro all day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilG7KFKQo-g
The Harvey Weinstein “exposure” has an up-side and a down-side.
The down-side well stated here by Mr. Shamir, the unfolding of a massive Inquisition run by the Queens of Resentment — feminists, lesbians and legions of man-haters.
The upside is the take-down of worst left-wing, male-feminist politicos, like Al Franken, and now, it looks like, the loathsome John Conyers. Best of all, the Slickster, Bill Clinton, will fall and his hag wife will have to go and hide somewhere.
See: http://fosterspeak.blogspot.com/2017/11/harvey-weinstein-and-fall-of-house-of.html
“A burly unattractive woman in her late fifties or sixties, dyed hair, pearl laces around wrinkled neck, tearfully relating a story of unwanted sexual attention that maybe occurred many years ago, presents a most embarrassing sight. Perhaps once Beverly Young Nelson was young and pretty, and could awake passion in a man’s loins, but that was long time ago. And still this awkward creature effectively had stopped the suspect, Roy Moore from Alabama, from winning an election.
If this old crow were to claim she loaned Moore a hundred dollars thirty years ago and demanded it back with accrued interest, she would be laughed out of court. Where was she until now, where is the proof, people would say. Why nobody asks this question now, when the political career of the man is at stake? How could it be that a few unsubstantiated claims can ruin a man?”
I see the misogynists are out in full force today.
Bullshit.
Men can be paranoid drama queens as much as any woman. It takes next to nothing to get them stirred up enough to march off to war, for instance.
Another dating website, OkCupid, is a cornucopia of data on racial preferences. In an analysis of preferences from 2009 through 2014, that data clearly shows that, as above, white men are "hot" for all racial groups. However, white men are showing an increasing preference for Asian women over white women. The crossover point was 2010.
http://longislandreport.org/news/racial-preferences-emerge-in-online-dating/22327
Does the white "feminazi" movement have anything to do with this? I believe it does, as the feminist movement becomes progressively more radicalized in the name of ideological purity and group solidarity.
And the message is clear. White women are increasing proving too hostile and dangerous for white men to be around. If I was a young white male in the university or workplace today, I would avoid them like the plague. Make a casual complement such as, "That is a pretty dress you're wearing today ...," and you can find yourself hauled before a university or corporate tribunal (a sexquisition as Sharim calls them) staffed by feminists bent on destroying the White Male Patriarchy and the men that comprise it.
The white female's increasing misandry (the hatred or dislike of men) is having consequences. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-women-cant-find-enough-marriageable-men/
As the saying goes, if white women continue their hostility toward white men, "They ain't seen nothing yet!"
It’s good to see my own bias confirmed. I often recommend that to young as well as old males, and the ones who ignore my “Go Asian” advice soon learn to regret it.
They must be Asian born and raised however. The ones raised in ‘Merka are as nasty as the ‘Merkin white ones, and that goes double for the ones from rich families.
Rape? Very few of the witchhunt allegations have been about actual rape. It’s about “sexual misconduct.” Any white male conduct is now “misconduct” if it hurtz femfeelz, and such “misconduct,” no matter how trivial, is treated as an equivalent of “rape.” Well, if every little thing can be construed as rape, one may as well rape; they’ve made where there’s nothing to lose. And I mean rape, L. raptio, it its original meaning: the large scale abduction of women, i.e. kidnapping either for marriage or sexual slavery, Sabine women style.
White Sharia Space Marine Rape Gangs
What East Asian women (generally) do exhibit is a cooperative attitude, willingness to defer to a social superior when the superior's opinion conflicts with hers, and energy (they tend to be much less whiny and lazy than White women). However, they also tend to be very intelligent, which I normally would consider to be a masculine psychological characteristic, and also very good at dissembling, so it is possible that their apparently demure attitude may be a deceptive pretense. (Personally, I would say it is most likely a deceptive pretense in most cases judging from my observation of the behavior of East Asian females in contexts where they are not trying to attract, please, or appease a male.)
?????
Men can be paranoid drama queens as much as any woman. It takes next to nothing to get them stirred up enough to march off to war, for instance.
Actually, women cannot govern themselves as well as men can govern them and everybody else too. The science is settled.
James Bond had regulation of female behavior down pat.
White Sharia now!
"white Sharia now"! I suggest you move to Saudi Arabia.
I am sorry, but this is a piece written to stiffen the backbones of men of a certain age and other assorted misogynists.
The fact is, men have had it rather free and unhindered for most of history. The scales are tipping a bit to achieve a measure of balance and, no doubt, some opportunists amongst #meetoo are seeking the limelight and false vengeance. That is to be rejected, but to sweep the whole thing under the carpet as some appear to suggest, would be to do a terrible injustice.
Injustice to women; principally those on the lower rungs of the economic ladder; ones who cannot access the law set up for their protection. Instead, the law suffers misuse by women who need those protections least, abused as an instrument of financial gain from corporations which have set aside funds to pay off these “victims”. I give you the Gretchen Carlsons and the Megyn Kellys, gentlemen.
Just think. Why would a woman in the sixties come forward today with her accusations?
Simply because she can! She couldn’t possibly have back then.The injustice done to a helpless 14-year old waitress by a district attorney might have remained an abomination unknown to the world, until today, when the political climate [a cynical, opportunistic one] provides the means to undo a grave wickedness of many years past!
I do not claim to know if Roy Clarke was indeed an abuser – a matter for the courts. Yet let us not dismiss the Beverly Nelsons merely because much time has passed!
I’m going to guess most guys would rather see more attractive participants in a catfight than that moo Dunham, but I’ll allow you to have more authority on the subject.
Your only claim to immortality is to live on though your children. Your true soul, your true self are your genes. These genes are passed from body to body in a continuous existence that reaches all of the way back to the beginning of life on this planet. We are, all of us – every living thing, over 3.5 billion years old.
To walk this world as a white man again requires white women. No one has contributed more to improve the quality of life for others than white men. The white male bashing we are being subjected to is simply jealousy and envy.
The bitchiness of so many white women is due to the fact that white men have spoiled them rotten. How to solve this problem requires more space than this comment allows, but solve it we must.
“Americans voted for Donald Trump hoping he would end the emasculating trend in their society.” Whoa, whoa, whoa. That’s not what referendums are for. If the people believe in hope as dictated to them by Government, Industry through a media that is psychologically ramming them in the ass on a daily basis, then the CIA is still winning the battle. Vote for free beer instead and to smote those “sons of bitches”.
Conservatives are famous for taking loads from Capitalism’s porn via nearby data centers and then prosecuting some patsy for buggery the next day. It’s all about the power. If we’re going to take the prurience psyop to the next level we’re going to need every man, woman, and those of legal age to post furiously on social media. The sanctimonious hypocrisy alone will exceed the market value of Musk’s conceptual and widely lusted after Big Fucking “Penis” Rocket.
You’d have drinks and laugh over it?
No. What's your point?
Well then I guess it’s not just; “Ohhh jeez, it was thrirdee yeeerz ago…”
Now if you said, “Oh yeah, my buddy porked my daughter when she was in the 10th grade, she’s married now it’s all good, bygones be bygones” that would be different.
These things are not simple.
I was very surprised to see the publication of such drivel on the Unz Review.
Like Israel Shamir knows and understands the details and circumstances of the women who have come forth to make the claims they have been making. This is not to say that all such claims are genuine; they can’t be since they are being published in the news streams, which are primarily nothing but sensationalism these days. Even the alternative news sites are falling to these levels of “yellow journalism” simply to make a buck.
However, to denigrate all these women in the style of sweeping generalizations, including the one Shamir has targeted for his own special edification, the one in the photograph that heads this article, is at the very least disingenuous and at worst an indication that Mr. Shamir has obviously never met a woman who has been raped and witnessed the catastrophic damage it does to the female psyche.
And the reason so many women may report a rape, harassment, abuse, or assault at later dates is due to the shame many feel and the circumstances they may find themselves in. It is not so easy to stand up to your tormentor when your job may depend on keeping your mouth shut until you can get out of the situation one is in.
It should not be surprising that so many complaints are coming out now considering that most are targeted at men in the glamour fields such as entertainment where male dominance has been an issue for many years. Women in the working classes tend to be tougher and as such may have better ways of dealing with such assaults or are forced to adopt to different cultural norms than supposed “liberated women” that may often relegate their complaints to unimportant nuances or worse, cause to be attacked again. And of course we have the American tendency by the US justice system to increasingly ignore the complaints of assaulted women who are lower on the “food chain”…
And in case Mr. Shamir does not understand the dynamics of such cultural environments, many powerful men often feel entitled to grope their way through their female subordinates. To give the current classic example is the US president who has claimed to be very proud of the fact that he can do what he likes with women. And some women with low levels of self esteem may tend to see such advances as flattering while most will be disgusted and abhorred.
The Unz Review appears to be a site that supports traditional Christian values but with this article and a number of the comments being made about it I am having trouble understanding what such values are supposed to mean if it is so easy to denigrate current sorrows simply because they are now being exposed as tabloid news items.
Where did he say that?In the leaked audio recording he said this: "....they let you grab their......."Not very gentlemanly, for sure.
But groopies do not behave very lady-like either, when they meet their 'idol'.
If you've been around a while, you know some women in a rock concert, for example, can't wait to get invited by the band members backstage for tea. Yeah, sure. As to automatically believing what a woman alleges just because the 'victim' is a woman, look up the Duke Lacrosse Case. Three young (white) men were falsely accused by a (black) student, who also moonlighted as stripper - of raping here.
If not for the young men having wealthy parents who could afford the best legal help, they'd be rotting in jail now, given that the rogue prosecutor was determined to set them up.
The 'victim' made the whole thing up, yet it went all the way to a trial, until charges were dropped, when the 'victim' was proven to have lied about everything.
Everything else is superficial.
But then again, you`re Chechenova copypasting as usual, so why am I even writing all that.
Globalism pushes Jungle Fever as what Christmas is all about.
Jungle Balls Jungle Balls, Jungle All the Way
Oh what fun it is to ride a Negro all day.
“ugly and old crow” hoo boy! take a gander at the face of Shamir. Looks like Home Simpson.
never mind the women-hating of this jew boy.
Joe Webb
Men can be paranoid drama queens as much as any woman. It takes next to nothing to get them stirred up enough to march off to war, for instance.
Au contraire, monsieur; it is your reply which is “boule sheete”.
There was a famous case of “mass psychogenic illness” in the Le Roy, NY Junior-Senior High School in Le Roy, New York which spread like wildfire in 2011, baffling the community. The New York State Department of Public Health could find no physical basis for the strange behavioral “tics” the students were having. Neurologist Dr. Laszlo Mechtler made the diagnosis of “mass psychogenic illness”, or hysteria.
The “victims” were 19 girls and one boy. See:
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/03/11/magazine/teenage-girls-twitching-le-roy.html
Oh, by the way, “hysteria” comes from the Greek “husterikos”, meaning “of the womb”. But what did the ancient Greeks know?
Has the author spent much time in an American workplace, a corporate office tower or the kitchen of a restaurant and seen how female employees get “hit” on and pressured by male “colleagues”?
I doubt it, based on this article. It’s an ugly scene, as is the current wave of retribution.
“Those to whom evil is done/Do evil in return.” Auden Yup.[
harassment at all times. Please note, this is not an argument for said behavior, but if we really want to talk about exploitation in the workplace - the focus on sexual harrassment is a misdirection first, but still a problem nevertheless. The more "successful" employees will create their own crime scenes to report to management to terminate an employee. This is a time honored technique by both men and women to deal with staffing issues.I'm suprised you didn't mention schools. Everybody hates teachers these days. Teachers can get thrown into the clink for decades based on the allegations of a few well trained teenagers. Who really benefits here?
Like Israel Shamir knows and understands the details and circumstances of the women who have come forth to make the claims they have been making. This is not to say that all such claims are genuine; they can't be since they are being published in the news streams, which are primarily nothing but sensationalism these days. Even the alternative news sites are falling to these levels of "yellow journalism" simply to make a buck.
However, to denigrate all these women in the style of sweeping generalizations, including the one Shamir has targeted for his own special edification, the one in the photograph that heads this article, is at the very least disingenuous and at worst an indication that Mr. Shamir has obviously never met a woman who has been raped and witnessed the catastrophic damage it does to the female psyche.
And the reason so many women may report a rape, harassment, abuse, or assault at later dates is due to the shame many feel and the circumstances they may find themselves in. It is not so easy to stand up to your tormentor when your job may depend on keeping your mouth shut until you can get out of the situation one is in.
It should not be surprising that so many complaints are coming out now considering that most are targeted at men in the glamour fields such as entertainment where male dominance has been an issue for many years. Women in the working classes tend to be tougher and as such may have better ways of dealing with such assaults or are forced to adopt to different cultural norms than supposed "liberated women" that may often relegate their complaints to unimportant nuances or worse, cause to be attacked again. And of course we have the American tendency by the US justice system to increasingly ignore the complaints of assaulted women who are lower on the "food chain"...
And in case Mr. Shamir does not understand the dynamics of such cultural environments, many powerful men often feel entitled to grope their way through their female subordinates. To give the current classic example is the US president who has claimed to be very proud of the fact that he can do what he likes with women. And some women with low levels of self esteem may tend to see such advances as flattering while most will be disgusted and abhorred.
The Unz Review appears to be a site that supports traditional Christian values but with this article and a number of the comments being made about it I am having trouble understanding what such values are supposed to mean if it is so easy to denigrate current sorrows simply because they are now being exposed as tabloid news items.
{To give the current classic example is the US president who has claimed to be very proud of the fact that he can do what he likes with women}
Where did he say that?
In the leaked audio recording he said this: “….they let you grab their…….”
Not very gentlemanly, for sure.
But groopies do not behave very lady-like either, when they meet their ‘idol’.
If you’ve been around a while, you know some women in a rock concert, for example, can’t wait to get invited by the band members backstage for tea. Yeah, sure.
As to automatically believing what a woman alleges just because the ‘victim’ is a woman, look up the Duke Lacrosse Case. Three young (white) men were falsely accused by a (black) student, who also moonlighted as stripper – of raping here.
If not for the young men having wealthy parents who could afford the best legal help, they’d be rotting in jail now, given that the rogue prosecutor was determined to set them up.
The ‘victim’ made the whole thing up, yet it went all the way to a trial, until charges were dropped, when the ‘victim’ was proven to have lied about everything.
White Sharia Space Marine Rape Gangs
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbU5TiX4sjk
“The word ‘rape’ has little of its original meaning remaining.” The ultimate absurdity is defining women as “rapists” and “pedophiles” for allowing biological men under age 18 to penetrate them in factually consensual relationships, the only “crime” in which the “victim” enjoys the actus reus (i.e. the sex) far more than the woman who “rapes” him and is often if not usually the aggressor and initiator of his phantasmal and theoretical “victimization.” So “rape” is now defined as “non-consensual” sex, legally as opposed to factually.
I also know a person who was raped, in her case so viciously that she had to be hospitalized in the ICU. She is well aware that she is lucky to be a survivor, unlike, as just one example of so many, Hannah Graham, who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. Hannah was 18 years old and weighed 130 lbs. Matthew was 32 years old, 6’2″ tall and weighed 270 lbs.
Somebody patting your behind, saying his car could use a set of headlamps like you’re sporting, telling a bawdy joke, messaging you a ribald limerick, or even walking around naked holding his boner is not sexual assault. It’s either a lame compliment or a guy being a total jerk. BFD.
Sexual assault is also not some guy putting the moves on you when you went to his apartment voluntarily for whatever reason — if it’s work-related, you should have told him you’d meet him in the lobby or at a nearby coffee shop; if he’s a straight arrow, he would have understood, if he’s not, you dodged a bullet.
Sexual assault is when a fist slams into the side of your head, stunning you, and you feel your windpipe being crushed as you are grabbed by the throat, and you try to scream as your shoulder is ripped out of its socket as your arm is wrenched behind your back, but you can’t because you can’t breath. You are lucky if you pass out from the pain.
Raped and murdered:
Enjoying life in prison:
This slop panders to bitter old fools who can’t compete in the sexual market place.
Clinton should have been put in prison over twenty years ago. He’s a rapist. Harvey Weinstein, a rapist. Roy Moore diddles young girls. If you aren’t a rapist or pervert, what are you worrying about?
“Behavioral research has demonstrated that males have a higher capability of regulating their own and other’s emotions than females.” Generally, this is true in some ways and false in others, depending on the kind and nature of the emotions, most dramatically in respect to controlling the emotions and impulses that engender violence and criminality and, most horrifically, war and terrorism. Would there be wars in an all-female world?
“white Sharia now”! I suggest you move to Saudi Arabia.
I doubt it, based on this article. It's an ugly scene, as is the current wave of retribution.
"Those to whom evil is done/Do evil in return." Auden Yup.[
An eye for an eye until it’s your eye that gets plucked. The workplace today is one where the employer indemnifies themselves from the threat of a suit by training their own employees to became junior authoritarians who are compelled to suspect sexual
harassment at all times. Please note, this is not an argument for said behavior, but if we really want to talk about exploitation in the workplace – the focus on sexual harrassment is a misdirection first, but still a problem nevertheless.
The more “successful” employees will create their own crime scenes to report to management to terminate an employee. This is a time honored technique by both men and women to deal with staffing issues.
I’m suprised you didn’t mention schools. Everybody hates teachers these days. Teachers can get thrown into the clink for decades based on the allegations of a few well trained teenagers. Who really benefits here?
{If you aren’t a rapist or pervert, what are you worrying about?}
How about being falsely accused?
(see #61)
How about being falsely accused and being unable to, for whatever reason, prove yourself innocent.
Yeah, in most sex crime related cases men have to prove themselves innocent against charges of ‘rape’, unlike any other crime where the State has to prove you are ‘guilty’.
[On Monday, Premjee’s attorney, Harland Braun, said the judge tossed out the case after the defense presented video evidence that showed consent.]*
[A woman whose false claim of rape sent former prep football star Brian Banks to prison was ordered to pay a $2.6 million judgment in connection with the case.]**
[Settling a lawsuit filed by the male student she accused of raping her, the university says he was ‘found not responsible.’]***
_______________
*
[Case against USC student accused of campus dorm rape thrown out]
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-usc-campus-dorm-charges-dropped-20170731-story.html
**
[Woman Who Falsely Accused Brian Banks of Rape Ordered to Pay $2.6M]
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Woman-Falsely-Accused-Brian-Banks-Rape-Ordered-to-Pay-26M-211689741.html
***
[It’s High Time Columbia’s Mattress Girl Was Discredited]
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450154/columbia-mattress-girl-discredited
I thought this was another woman-hating, MRA-like jeremiad until I read the comments about the “severe punishments,” hideously draconian and bizarrely Orwellian, inflicted on women teachers for having sex with males students, now even 18-year-olds in many if not most jurisdictions, and the “bewilderment and disbelief” of Russians (and people in dozens of other nations and cultures) in respect to such cases and the view of the young men as “victims” who are “traumatized,” devastated, and “scarred for life.”
In most of these intrigues, the woman isn’t even guilty of seduction. Either the “victim” was the aggressor and initiator or their sexual union could be defined as a mutual coming together. In Milwaukee, Cassandra Sorenson-Grohall and Melissa Bittner were sentenced to prison because they were raped and molested by criminals and biological men who are absurdly defined as “children.” Visit my website and read about these and other travesties. And Melissa -whose “victim” was charged with murder shortly thereafter- was innocent, transparently and totally.