Russia and the Taming of the Israelis

Russia’s unexpected decision to supply Syria with S-300 surface-to-air missile systems and to integrate Syria’s air defence within the Russian command calls for a quick reassessment of our views. It turned out that Russia is able to learn and respond in an unanticipated way. Yes, in the immediate aftermath of the Il-20 downing, the Russian reaction had been weak. The Russians agreed with Israelis that the plane had been hit by a Syrian S-200 missile. They provided the Israeli military with an opportunity to offer and defend their version of events, while Putin spoke of a “tragic chain of events”, apparently exculpating his Israeli partner.
I must admit I had thought that the Russians would accept the Israeli explanations, and the case would rest. This was the view of pro-Kremlin writers and bloggers, and they often know the mind of the Russian authorities. These guys and gals do not get their instructions directly from the Kremlin, nor do they have a consistent view of Russian interests nor an opinion of their own; usually they try to guess what the Kremlin will do next and build a defence line for it. If you watch them, you’ll get an idea of what the expectation.
They took a rather pro-Israeli line. Whoever called for a stronger response to the Israeli provocation, was called an “anti-Semite firebrand”. This is not as deadly a marker in Russia as it is in the West, but it still is not a great compliment, either. Some pro-Kremlin writers blamed the Syrians; so did the liberal opposition to Putin. Julia Latynina, the pet Russian writer of Western liberals, a Putin nemesis, a recipient of the Defender of Freedom Award, with hundreds of references in the Guardian and the New York Times, called the Syrians – “apes”. (The Russian anti-Putin liberals are racist beyond belief but they love Jews).
A pro-Kremlin English-language writer said that the Iranians (sic!) were to be blamed; perhaps they pushed the button and destroyed the Il. And Syrians surely were guilty as hell. He also ferociously attacked the experts who spoke of Israeli responsibility and called them “antisemites”. The chief editors of the Russian semi-official media apparently thought Putin wanted to forget about the whole business of the downed Il-20 as fast as possible. They promptly erased it from their agenda. Incredibly, on the next day the Russian media was practically free from any reference to the disaster. Only the hard old men of the opposition grumbled in their marginal online journals: “We are lost,” “Putin obeys his oligarchs,” “The Jewish lobby in Moscow won”, “Putin cares more of his Jewish friends than of the Russian soldiers”. But they were premature.
In Israel, the Ministry of Defence people rubbed their hands and said: We bombed all, we are bombing and we shall bomb as we find fit. They advised the Russians to blame Syria and accept the Israeli version of events. Israeli social networks rejoiced. But their joy was premature, too.
The first signal of something amiss was sent when the Russians refused to receive an Israeli high-level delegation in Moscow. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Lieberman proposed to fly to Moscow personally, but they were rebuffed. Only a military delegation led by the Israel Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin was allowed to come and present their version. It was found wanting. The Russian Ministry of Defence produced ample evidence that the Israelis knowingly caused the loss of the plane with all hands. Netanyahu had made a person-to-person call to President Putin, it was of no avail.
Apparently Putin was upset on a personal level with the Israeli attack. He is known for hating betrayal. He considered Netanyahu to be almost a personal friend, and the downing of the plane by this erstwhile friend grieved him a lot, so people close to the Kremlin intuit. There are less personal interpretations. In the same time the ruling (Putin’s) party United Russia suffered humiliating defeats in governors’ elections. 70% to 30% the incumbents were voted out, and representatives of strongly anti-Western coalition of Nationalists and Communists conquered those three districts. In the Armed Forces, the idea of letting bygones be bygones was rejected out of hand. The army demanded a stronger response.
Putin is the most pro-Western ruler Russia is likely to have; his successor will probably be more rigid to Western demands, while pro-Western elements (“liberals”) have a snowball-in-hell chance to come to power in Russia via the election booth. That’s why Putin has to watch his step to keep in line with his base, as any ruler does. He didn’t want to spoil relations with Israel, but freedom of action had to be denied to the Israeli Air Force.
There was a lull when the disaster of the downed plane completely disappeared from media, Russian or Western. It was not mentioned by the New York Times, it was not mentioned by the Russian newspapers. And after that, unexpectedly, the Russian Defence Minister Mr Shoygu made his announcement. Russia responded adequately, closing the sky over Syria, or at least over Western Syria, and activating its powerful GPS-jamming system off the Syrian coast. Israel has lost its right to bomb Syria at will.
The Russians said it will take them two weeks to deliver, install and make the system operative. I have heard that the system of up to eight S-300 had already been delivered by massive airlift a few days ago, with cargo planes landing in Syria every few minutes. Probably two weeks will be needed to install and activate the system.
Now in Israel the response was of two kinds. The hot heads said Israel is not worried by S-300; they know how to deal with it, and if necessary, Israeli commandos will come and sabotage the system just in time for a massive air attack by Israeli bombers. Sensible people said Israel should try to repair relations with the Russian military. The Russians did a lot of what the Israelis asked them for, including removal of Iranian forces from the vicinity of Israeli borders (rather, armistice lines). A thorough investigation of the air disaster may uncover the mistakes and convince the Russians that they aren’t likely to occur again.
Netanyahu sounded like he was trying to minimise the strife with the Russians. After meeting with President Trump in New York, he said that he came with specific requests “and I received everything I wanted from him [Trump]. Our goal is to preserve the connection with Russia and on the other hand to defend Israel’s security against these threats.”
So, for good or bad, Israel is not going to break relations with Russia, and Russia is not going to go further, beyond sealing Syria’s sky for Israeli raids. If Israeli leadership will keep its fingers away from Syria, things may cool down. Otherwise, the results will be quite unpredictable.
In Israel, there aren’t many people at the top, apart of Netanyahu and Lieberman, who cherish their country’s involvement with Russia. For Israelis, Putin is one of many unsavoury leaders from Idi Amin to Orban their country has to play ball with. Russia is not popular with ordinary Israelis who prefer America or Germany. A lot of Israelis will be pleased with breakup of this connection. Immediately after the Russian decision had been announced, Haaretz had made its feelings clear: “In recent years, Russia has been caught lying or spreading disinformation about its role in a number of incidents, the most recent being its involvement in the U.S. presidential elections, the poisoning of the former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, and the invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine. So it’s hard to believe that anyone but Syria and Iran will adopt the Russian version of last week’s events.” This is not a way one’s partner is usually described.
More conspiratorially minded Israelis opined that beyond downing of the Il, there was an Air Force plot against Netanyahu and Lieberman who are unpopular within the top echelon of IDF. Others say it was an American Secret Service plot to undermine Russian-Israeli connection.
For otherwise, why did the Israelis do that? Were they just careless and brutal, as is their wont? They didn’t give a damn about the Russians, and considered them a lesser breed, whose life is of little importance. This is a possible reading, quite consistent with their general attitude to strangers considered to be children of a lesser God.
On the other hand, it is possible that the whole Israeli raid had been staged to down the reconnaissance plane and to leave the Russians without its real-time intelligence data. In 1967, the Israelis bombed and sunk the USS Liberty, an electronic spy ship, the then equivalent of Il-20, for they did not want to have foreign eyes and ears in the area. But then, there was an ongoing full-scale war between Israel and Egypt, and the USS Liberty had been attacked just before the planned Israeli invasion of the Syrian Golan Heights.
Could it be that Israelis expected an attack by France, England and the US upon Syria on that night, an attack that did not materialise thanks to the Russian-Turkish agreement on Idlib? There was a British plane and a French frigate in the vicinity, and a whole lot of American ships.
The agreement on Idlib was a very important event, though Il-20 displaced it out of our collective memory. Putin and Erdogan reached a working compromise, thus avoiding almost unavoidable large scale hostilities. The White Helmets had already prepared a film with staged chemical attack upon Syrian children, but the agreement had made the attack improbable in the first place. It is possible that the American coalition assault had been postponed in the last moment, when the Russian plane had been already downed.
However, all is well that ends well. Russian decision to create practically a no-fly zone is a good decision, good for all. It is good for Russians as they learned that their Commander-in-Chief can make strong decisions. It is good for Syria, as they will suffer less of the Israeli bombardments. And it is really good for Israel, as this naughty child, a spoiled brat, a darling of America had to be forbidden to bother neighbouring children. The automatic missile defence system will provide a threat of spanking. The kid had been told that he is not allowed to kill neighbours. With its excessive aggressiveness multiplied by impunity, Israel has been spoiled, as anybody would. With this block, Israel can still become a mensch, and for this chance, thank you, Russia.
Will Tel-Aviv use this chance? The US will try to frustrate the Russian taming of Israel. John Bolton and Mike Pompeo already declared that no one may interfere with Israel’s divine right to freely bomb Syria. Will the Israeli lobby in America be able to neutralise Moscow’s decision and unhinge Israeli soul once again? Will they convince Putin to postpone his decision like they did in April, and a few years ago? I do not think so.
We can congratulate the leadership of Russia on the consistent, justified and well-balanced decision that may yet tame the Jewish shrew.
Israel has lost its right to bomb Syria at will.
I hope this is true. But I can see how it might make the Israelis very sad.
By Israel giving medical aid, weapons, funds and shelter to al Qaeda spin-offs in the stolen Golan Heights?
There’s no way to train a mad dog, nor tame Israel, the human equivalent. Israel is seething that Syria hasn’t been completely destroyed, so that they can steal more territory and help neuter Hezbollah.
Believe that after seeing too many of their personnel murdered by those flunkies in service to Israel, the Russian military brass had enough of Putin’s lame responses, an demanded a strong reply to Israel’s latest lethal nonsense or Putin would have a mutiny on his hands.
Israel has proven time and again that it is an unhinged actor in the ME, using it’s delusional thinking that since Jews are chosen by G-d, they have some God-given right to murder any Gentiles without repercussions, but they went too far this time. Israel needs to be dis-armed of its NBC arsenal, the nukes, chemical and biological weapons they have, but either deny or give vague replies to queries. Either that, or we watch violent idiots like Netenyahu set-off WWIII.
A rather speculative, and if I may observe, naïve analysis of the event, Mr. Shamir, without anything of substance to back your assertions. If Putin has proven anything over the last many years, it is that he is deliberate and considered in what he says and does. He doesn’t appear to share Trump’s hunger for sensationalism, nor the preponderance of rash and ill-considered public statements.
What we do know is that Putin has never openly criticized Israel or Netanyahu. Given the tentacles of Jewish power in Russia, as here, that is hardly surprising.
As a statesman of high repute, his words are measured and intended to effect a consequence, not verbal excrement like that of our leaders.
That is not to say that he is not acting on a strategy. Look at where Russia has come since the 1990′s in its steady ascent to prosperity, despite all our sanctions.
Putin says what he needs to say, and unlike lesser leaders, he doesn’t telegraph what he is actually doing. He has been playing the long game and he is not about to reveal his hand until the game ends. He is no friend of Israel or Netanyahu, public demonstrations of amity notwithstanding.
Putin will end Israel, in his own time, and in his unique way. This act of being in conflict with his generals is just that – an act. Unlike Bolton and Trump, his generals will not make public strategy pronouncements without his say so. Everything you have heard from his generals has his imprimatur.
You can take that to the bank.
This is a wonderful reminder from Haaretz on whose behalf all those BS accusations were created. Israeli media are two truckloads of chutzpah mixed with two tons of pig manure. I strongly recommend to all Russian nationalists to regularly read Haaretz.
As to the long overdue decision to seal the Syrian sky, this appears to have been forced on the “commander-in-chief” by his military which had enough of vacillation. It is my reliable guess that Shoigu is now in charge of Syria and there will be no more “we signed a deconfliction agreement to become clay pigeons of the sponsors of terrorism”.
I must say that it gives me great personal satisfaction that the “commander-in-chief’s” atrocious attitude towards the killing of the Russian crew was met with swift punishment at the local elections. Maybe he will learn that kissing Israeli ass has to be done in moderation right after a major crime.
The next Russian presidential election is many years away (and he is probably not eligible anyway), but it will be very interesting how the “commander-in-chief’s” fortune turn from now on, will he find a way to crawl back the Russian trust, will the Russians forget how faithfully he served the enemy?
As to why the Israelis did it, my own best guess is that this was not planned at the top level. It is either the typical, ancient, complete disregard for the lives of the lesser breed, or an internal coup by the anti-Russian Israelis frustrated that there would be no false-flag and no war on Syria.
Finally, I do not want WW3, but I would love for the Israeli hot-heads (as Shoigu called them), to try a similar subterfuge against Russia again or to ignore S300, now that Syrian war is under the new management. Let us see if the lesser breed will always turn the other cheek.
Julia Latynina, the pet Russian writer of Western liberals, a Putin nemesis, a recipient of the Defender of Freedom Award, with hundreds of references in the Guardian and the New York Times, called the Syrians – “apes”.
Speaking of resemblance to apes…
“All is well that ends well” – except for the 15 brave souls who gave their lives for this. I feel very sorry for the families. Putin’s actions are definitely the right antidote to the out-of-control Israelis.
Bravo Shamir!
Really? A personal friend? That doesn’t actually speak very highly of Putin, if true. I had just assumed that Putin was being diplomatic with Nutty-yahoo, going through the motions in the service of the greater (Syrian) cause. But if VVP really thought that that Bibi was his personal friend, then I guess he’s not such a great judge of character after all.
Not sure I understand this little statistic. Does he mean ’30% to 70&’, or what?
One reason why Israelites prefer Western countries to Russia is because the western countries are much easier to impress with the Jewish suffering during WW2 than the Russians are, – who did a lot of suffering themselves – as a matter of fact I think that the Russians outsuffered the Jews in WW2.
But since the Slavs and the Russians in particular are abundant resource, and the Jews are few and precious, of course Jewish suffering would be considered more photogenic – not to mention a better propaganda material.
I mean, in honor of the Jewish suffering they even renamed the civilization as Judeo-Christian. If it wasn’t for the Jews, the next best candidates for sufferers worshiping – resulting from WW2 would have been the Russians. Can you imagine how it would have looked like to rename the civilization to honor the Russians: Commie-Christian civilization? I think Judeo-Christian has definitely a better ring to it.
How the world is changing I right now saw in the news.
Russia, EU and China cooperating to prevent Iran developing atomic weapons, the EU continuing trade with Iran.
Even creating a new payment system, possibly no longer using the dollar.
At the same time, Trump and Bolton stating that they will not allow anyone to circumvent USA sanctions on Iran.
Putin can, supported by Merkel, continue building a new gas pipe line through the Baltic sea, contrary to what Trump wants.
There is no taming of Israel, there is taming of USrael.
I wonder when the average USA citizen will realise the Israel burden on the USA.
Then there is Trump talking about a two state solution for the Israeli Palestinian conflict.
I wonder if he has any idea what he’s talking about.
The solution acceptable to Palestinians, and Muslims world wide, is wide away from what Israel sees as solution.
Moving away about now about half a million Israeli jews from the West Bank, I do not see Israel accepting this peacefully.
Trump gave Netanyahu more bad news – he said today, that he was for a two state solution.
This could mean an end to the Zionist fascist, project dreams.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Oh my – no bombing – no one state – no respect – when will the suffering end?
In 1967, the Israelis bombed and sunk the USS Liberty
USS Liberty did not sink. She made her way back to port and offloaded her dead and wounded.
Israel Shamir routinely commits gross historical malpractice as with this event. I am perplexed why he is published here.
One might almost think, reading this, that it was Israel that knocked out the Il-20. Whereas in reality it was the Syrians, who were fooled by Israeli fighters intentionally using the Il-20 for cover on account of their military incompetence (which has been long observed and remarked upon, including by Russian observers). So it was a stereotypical combination of Arab stupidity and Jewish trickery.
So Latynina is at least half-correct (though she should be deported to Israel regardless).
As a Russian, I can attest that this is exactly how domestic Russian media work. Saker and other Russophiles would do well to pay attention: there is no “5th column” involved. Putin is his own 5th column because he created this corrupt system (regime) to serve his needs.
If Putin trusted Netanyahu he is truly an idiot.
Lets hope you are right Mr. Shamir. When the F16 was downed 6 months or so ago, Gideon Levy described as a bump on the road of Israeli arrogance. But of course the attacks still resumed. Let us hope this is more of a ramp than a bump.
The key question will arise when the Israelis, driven on by their own hubris and Neocon encouragement, attack again, will the Russians fire the missiles? The problem the Russians and Syrians have had is that the missiles are generally fired from international and Lebanese airspace so there will be the inevitable outrage if and when that happens and Israeli planes go down. However I feel now that the Russian military have set out their stall and have to follow through
I sympathise greatly with the Paul Craig Roberts view and that of other commentators on this site that failure to respond properly to provocations only leads to greater provocations. Yet I feel that Mr. Putin steeped in his knowledge of the run-up to WW1 is aware of how fast escalation can occur and the dangers of handing over control to military establishments. For all the current incomplete nature of the Syrian Government’s control over the whole territory of Syria, they are in an incomparably better position than before the time Putin stepped in. As in Ukraine, I feel Putin prefers to accept the glass half full and bide his time.
Actually, it was to give the US a pretext to thrash Egypt.
‘Immediately after the Russian decision had been announced, Haaretz had made its feelings clear: “In recent years, Russia has been caught lying or spreading disinformation about its role in a number of incidents, the most recent being its involvement in the U.S. presidential elections, the poisoning of the former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, and the invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine. So it’s hard to believe that anyone but Syria and Iran will adopt the Russian version of last week’s events.”’
So much for the people who regularly advise us that Haaretz is a useful source, unbiased and honest. Not only can we disregard it, we can also disregard them.
The whole of the article.
Better then the Saker drivel. An analysis that suggests at least some insider variables that make sense when suggested. Whatever the conclusion of the writer as to predictions, these hang on how the Russians will interprete their own consignments. The initiative will be their own, most probably, the Israelis lost the lead in stirring.
What makes public communication so dull is indeed the lack of a more complete set of variables that can be known only to insiders, that makes opinion more like betting then any value in prediction. That issue stays. It takes a Wikileaks (it’s blowers and the publishing forum) to break open the trove of insider information, align the bits into a completer picture, …and then give value to any meaningful analysis. If the deplorables, few among them, not exhausted by continuous consumerism, with disregard of where they dwell, what position they pretend to in “real” life, and what corporation they cater to, there would be only the matter of doing the work of connecting the dots, level the communication …at the expense of one’s journalistic reputation of integrity. That is a far of shot.
Shamir came as close as can get, …this time.
Netanyahu received everything he wanted from Trump?
Then what was it he wanted – obviously wasn’t “No S-300 for Syrians.”?
You’ve heard 8 have gone in, I’ve heard 12 are going in – as well as BUK, Pantsir, Tor “and others.” That added to the electronic dead zone created along the coast is real overkill to stop Israeli airstrikes – less than a handful of S-300 would do that nicely. [That dead zone is more likely aimed at those Coalition bases, ships and planes in the Med than Israel. Israel still has Golan, Jordan and Iraq.]
So it’s likely true, this is not aimed at Israel but at “protecting their troops” – but from what? Remembering the US threat to strike Syria if they launched a military operation for Idlib – all this is nicely timed for Erdogan to fail at getting his terrorists to abide by that “Terrorists’ Demilitarised Zone FFS” …. Erdogan has 2 weeks left. And that UNSC chinwag …. not even one peep about this unwarranted increase of Russian aggression in Syria from Washington, London or Paris – even May forwent her opportunity to point put yet another Russian character flaw to the world.
And has John Bolton suffered a stroke or something?
He called this “an escalation” (rather mild) and he would ask the Russians to “reconsider?”
WTF ?? – What happened to fire and brimstone?
And I wonder, does that electronic dead zone inhibit their own communications in the area as well?… Russia should send the Coalition a bill for all the lessons they give on how to make lemonade out of the lemons you’re given….
I don’t believe for a second that the zionist regime will stop bombing Syria. they will just do it from their territory. they will shoot missile after missile after missile into Syria. US media will never say a word…i wouldnt doubt if a few hit the presidential palace…while mr shamir is a writer that i admire he is naive to think that the zionist regime will ever stop attacking syria…and russia will do nothing….
Pure pollyanna……yes some provocative inside details but all conjecture and masturbation, IMHO. Although I wish that he were right. The proof will be in the pudding.
Absolutely no question that MR Putin is a gifted and cunning adversary that deserves respect, contrary to the asinine manner that he is portrayed to be in the western media, along with the many baseless insults directed to him in the likes of HRC , Obama and others. I also believe him to be an honest broker, unlike the Americans.
But he has, like the majority of the rest of the world, this enormously sadistic monkey on his back and cannot seem to come to grips with the stark truth of it all. Mention of it is only permitted behind closed doors and in whispers, otherwise the pervasive and ubiquitous degradation of antisemitism. The most cataclysmic of all worldly accusations, even more destructive than a roving mischievous penis.
This is a burden that we have all at the moment been forced to bear, and I personally do so grudgingly, as we all must. I can only hope that there will be some monumental moment of paradigm shift when the untouchable, the taboo subject, is finally and irrevocably exposed for the sadistic evil that it is and a stop is put on this ridiculous charade of impunity.
Jewish power in Russia, does it exist ?
Putin threw Soros out.
Those aren’t so much the “feelings” of Haaretz but rather they are the same outright lies being served up by the (((western))) media.
Does any other nation, large or small, hold so much sway over so many countries (mostly) strong or weak as Israel does? Is any other country more likely to start a world war than Israel? Has any other country flouted international law and committed so many crimes against humanity and enjoyed so much silence in the Western “free press” and impunity to boot – other than its puppet government the US – as Israel? Dare any other country spy on another country whose taxpayer money supports that country’s military machine and get away with it as Israel does? Can any other country bomb a US warship and kill some 34 sailors and given a free pass as Israel can? Can any other country freely interfere with US elections and the “free press”of the latter country remain as silent when Israel does? Are there any countries whose presidential candidates happily don the kippah and travel to Israel during the presidential campaigns to declare their loyalty and obedience to the latter country which receives billions of dollars of taxpayer dollars as American ones do? Yet this piece has the gall to write on the taming of the Israelis by the Russians?
The Jews knew that Arabs are incompetent, and were counting on Russian plane taking SAM missile instead of theirs. Heck, they probably cogratulated themselves after it happened!
And let’s not forget that there shouldn’t be any Israeli bombings in Syria anyway. It was inevitable that an incident like this one was going to happen at some point. Such incidents will continue to happen unless Russia restrains Israel.
The wealthiest man in Russia is a Jew. Putin’s Rotenberg cronies are Jews.
Let’s see if the Israelis in fact stop their air campaign against Syria or (if they continue it) the new air defense system is able to shoot down their planes and missiles.
I genuinely hope that this insight proves to be correct. Many scenarios out there at the moment.
The article is bs–Putin is a wimp.
No its not possible its confirmed. “.. the whole Israeli raid had been staged to down the reconnaissance plane and to leave the Russians without its real-time intelligence data.” It has been confirmed from the actual result, the pictorial evidence and the Russian commander reports from Syria; yes, yes I know media people are not accustomed to evidence, but evidence brought Putin to the Russian reaction to the 221st use of force incursion into Syrian airspace. I cannot imagine Israel using force in Syria to support Terrorist, Netanyohu would never allow that?
A missed a point in the deployment by Russia of its S-300 system to Syria? If every nation in the world were equipped with sufficient weapon systems to defend its sovereignty the world would be a safer place for the humanity it supports. War happens iff one government is more powerful than another, and the people able to influence the stronger government, usually for private reasons, persuade the stronger government to attempt to invade, destroy or change the people, assets or government of the weaker country..
No nation more powerful than any other nation. So if the best arms on earth were in the possession of every nation on earth, the arms allowed to any nation limited to its defensive needs (much like the nuclear agreement with Iran) and inspected by international agencies there might be fewer blood letting wars.
The strength of one nation becomes the strength of all nations. As new weapon systems are invented each nation is given the developed weapon, within the limit of need. Basically disarm every nation to the same level, and never let a nation be without the latest and greatest defense, but never let a nation have more than it needs to defend its sovereignty, and restrain the use of defense weapons from domestic use, I believe such would stop the wars and protect the governed humanities.
Very well done article as it provides the history, background and outcome in one place with needed and appropriate annotation. Thanks.
Certain kind of trickery don’t rise to the level offering or cementing any of the chances of getting into the high IQ club .Monkeys are good at tricking .
Being fooled by the trickery of the real apes don’t count first time – as they say ‘ fool me once , it’s on you , fool me twice , it’s on me ‘. Russia has hopefully put an end to any 2 nf chance
The real ape on the US payroll and your feeble attempt to express respect and adoration for Israel while negatively portraying a country that have survived with meager resources should both be condemned as nothing but racism .
Russia gets a taste of Israeli lies and deceit as they suffer their own version of the U.S.S. Liberty. It looks like Russia may actually hold them somewhat accountable and expose Israels traitorous actions to the world instead of doing their best hide it all, like Israels little bitch America did for the Liberty incident.
you are so correct it is sad and then they get the US congress to make laws in which they cannot be criticised or boycotted,,,back around 2001 i read an article mr shmair wrote that wondered how it was possible that out of the 400 billionaires in the US 200 were jewish and that the jewish pop of the US was around 2.5 %….with that being true you see how the US is no sovereign country but just a jewish colony
It was both, actually.
The S-200 is an older system that’s easy to foil. The Russians refused, up till now, to deliver the more accurate S-300 to the Syrians precisely because the Izzies begged them not to. So this was not likely a fault of Syrian “stupidity” but of Putin’s misplaced trust in Netanyahoo.
Zionist Israel does what all Bolsheviks do, they wreck and destroy nations and they kill the people of those nations, in Russia they murdered some 60 million Russians from 1917 to 1957 and then when they were overthrown in Russia they started they turned the Mideast into a slaughter house for their goal of a greater Zionist NWO.
The Zionists are in control of every facet of the U.S. gov and the MSM and the MIC and have been for over 100 years with the passage of the their privately owned FED and IRS and with this control were the agent provocateurs in every war that the U.S. was plunged into from WWI right down through and to the Mideast.
Zionist aka Bolsheviks are destroying America with the Zionist caused wars and the Zionist FED and IRS and the trillions in debt that these have caused all for the profit of the Zionists bankers and investors who run the wall street casino.
The Zionist proved their control of America when they attacked on 911 and killed some 3000 Americans and got away with it and every thinking America knows that Zionist Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state did 911.
Zionists are destroying America.
Zyronovski is a Jew – so is the guy Grudin from the communist party
Are they any less loyal to Russia?
I have to say to Anonymous[235] • Disclaimer or not, that was well said and bears repeating.
Does any other nation, large or small, hold so much sway over so many countries (mostly) strong or weak as Israel does? Is any other country more likely to start a world war than Israel? Has any other country flouted international law and committed so many crimes against humanity and enjoyed so much silence in the Western “free press” and impunity to boot – other than its puppet government the US – as Israel? Dare any other country spy on another country whose taxpayer money supports that country’s military machine and get away with it as Israel does? Can any other country bomb a US warship and kill some 34 sailors and given a free pass as Israel can? Can any other country freely interfere with US elections and the “free press”of the latter country remain as silent when Israel does? Are there any countries whose presidential candidates happily don the kippah and travel to Israel during the presidential campaigns to declare their loyalty and obedience to the latter country which receives billions of dollars of taxpayer dollars as American ones do? Yet this piece has the gall to write on the taming of the Israelis by the Russians?
The bottom line is that Putin didn’t dare take on the Israelis. He had to accept whatever face-saving gestures they threw at him.
I assume the Russians are giving the Syrians an anti-missile system, too.
PAX JUDAICA. I often times reflect upon the power of myths (religious) over the human minds individually/ collectively . The cult followers in Jamestown Guyana 1970s committd mass suicide led by an insane messianic leader. This story had repeated itself many times. In 98AD the jewish tribes rose agains the Roman Empire believing that their jewish messiah was at hand. But the Romans had NO use for the Tlamud and sent their roman general Pompei to appease the province. Pompei sieged Jerusalem destroyed the Jewish temple, crucified most rebels and sent the jews into world exile. the JEWS wre rule by religious misthycal supremacy of the chosen people narrative. the Roman were driven by their imperial power and ambitions. Today once again the Zionist using jewsih religious folklore want to plunge the world into WW III to rebuild the Third Temple of Salomon, expand into the greater Israel abomination and use Israel as their worlds capital of control and domination…a dangerous fanatical, delusional irrational beliefs. In 98AD men fought with stones, spears, today nations conduct warfare using THERMO NUCLEAR weapons that can obliterate the planet instantly. The USA,China, Russia, UK, France must be guided by REASON not jewsih Talmudic folklore. These nations MUST stop the jewish Zionist insanities to exterminate the muslims, Christian populations in the Middle East and accomplish their insane Pax Judaica.. America must learnt from history an empire can not be ruled by religious fictional folklore a nation must be ruled by REASON, it must act rationally, logically…In 1525 HernanCortez ruled by reason conuquered an empire…but Moctezuma ruled, trapped, obsessed with myths lost everything…
Quite right. The US ship and the Americans were expendable and it was with the full approval of the, then, “invisible” US government. How many Americans are expendable in the present war? Fifty million? Surely not more than one hundred million, but then most of the country is run down anyway, and being written off as not up to code just like the Twin Towers were not up to code. No big loss.
Sniff. Sniff. You are allowed, aren’t you?
The Russians and Israelis had communications and even a joint room for deconfliction. It was all official and well advertized. The assumption on the part of Syrians was that:
- Israelis would steer clear of Russian assets, bases or frontlines where they’re notified about Russian presence, and avoid altogether certain areas which of course include the Russian bases in Latakia and Tartus
- Russians would accept Israeli incursions on ‘Iranian or Hezbollah targets’, and had to be warned by Israelis beforehand
- these terms being respected, both sides would not consider the other a threat, eg jets wouldn’t treat each other as hostiles upon an encounter
We know that not only Israelis nearly killed Russian personel in the past (disrespecting buildings marked as off-limit), now we learn that they barely warned their Russian counterparts during their numerous sorties. And of course their strikes in the heart of the Russian zone of influence, right next to Latakia and Tartus bases (on infrastructure targets that represented dubious threats to them) represented a giant fuck you to their ‘partners’.
But what happened with the Il-20 was intentional as the Israeli F-16′s maneuvered to re-orient the missiles precisely on it, they knew what they were doing and the likely result (as an aside you could wonder if they’d have done that with an airliner: possibly, as they would consider Syrians downing a civilian aircraft a propaganda win).
So on the part of Syrians: since Russians assured them that they and Israelis were not hostile, that deconfliction was taken care of through agreements, that their neutrality to each other was a given: they could rightly have concluded that best buddies like these would never, oh never, bait missiles on the other, right? Killing off its servicemen while they merrily go back home. Or even devise a situation where this would become a possibility. Whoops they did. That is Russians would never have done that but their good partners apparently weren’t burdened by such scruples. I see that Anatoly is still in forgiving mood, and still qualifies Israelis’ responsibility. Thankfully Russia’s MoD has a different view.
Dang, I meant to Agree. No way to undo it.
At a minimum, any further Israeli attack that even injures one Russian, should be met with a massive Russian response, taking out the entire site that launched the planes or the missile or drone. As well as Russia sending S-400 or more advanced systems to Syria with personnel to maintain and train.
“Two truckloads of chutzpah mixed with two truckloads of pig manure.” I’M BORROWING THAT.
Yes, it is reminiscent of Saker’s article.
Go where the privilege is. Jews, Blacks, all of em know where to butter their bread. In the West where we awful White people run things. Mostly, anyway.
It is wonderful to hear you unequivocally support laws prohibiting the criticism of Israel.
There was a lot more to Russian society and culture than communism even back then, thank God., despite the sustained efforts of the soviet hierarchy to stamp out their traditional religion, values, mores, and true social cohesion.
Nowadays, it’s even more inaccurate and ignorant to reduce and summarize them as “Commie.”
That evil system was imposed on the Russians brutally by a mix of peoples, disproportionately dominated by Jews with no love for the Russian people in the early decades of the revolution and USSR.
I’d be much happier with a Russian/Western civilizational mix than this contradictory “Judeo-Christian” nonsense.
Does that undermine any of his observations or arguments in any way? Does it paint Israel’s Attack on the American ship any less disgusting?
“Putin … considered Netanyahu to be almost a personal friend”
That was a typo. The extra “r” was a mistake. Meant to say fiend, not friend
Right! Putin is GOD! and we must all sit and wait as his plans play out. interesting
Cloak and dagger must be Netanyahu’s brother, or the cabinet sec. to the Knesset
Missiles can go in both directions. Israel has some really great targets
Zhirik has no actual power. Having the Jewry in control of a large chunk of national wealth is dangerous however. Should Russia one day evolve into a Representative Democracy, Jewish olygarchs will automatically become the most powerful interest group, similar to the US.
“But what happened with the Il-20 was intentional as the Israeli F-16′s maneuvered to re-orient the missiles precisely on it, they knew what they were doing”
correct
Tame Israel! interesting supposition.
Israel cannot be tamed. Israel will have to be defeated or destroyed. how can believers be tamed?
I don’t call Israel and Khazars mad dogs. they are white, not semites. they are not Jews and you cant be antisemitic to people who are not semite.
the Khazars were once imperial themselves. the Khazars apparently did not lose that original lordliness while adding the Chosen tid bit to their philosophical construct. ingrained now in their souls over a thousand years, buttressed by commensurate unchallenged and un-belled, lordly and superior, crime ridden behavior in the world, with total financial power, great military power..how can such be tamed?
if the Khazars be tamed, their total hoax on the people of the world revealed, a tumult for Israeli accountability would be the result, they would have to pay dearly for their thousand year criminal rampage through the world. who would drag them to their to their accountability? and why would they settle for it in full aware of the completeness of their crimes and what the penalty must be?
no! I don’t think the Khazars would settle for their own accountability. I think they know that right now, currently..and always knew that they would not allow themselves to be held accountable by the Goyim and have prepared for such a day. and given that nothing will stop them. all like this Russian No-Fly over Syria, surely is considered by the Khazars as temporary block that they must get around and are already working to remove it.
I think if necessary, if they see that they are going to lose the Khazars are prepared to blow up the planet. and the Khazars will lose in one way of the other. their whole movement suggest that in their existence there is contained the seeds of human extinction. if the Khazars win out in the end a Brave New Wrold attempt in in the human future. that too will lead to human extinction
the Khazars would have no choice to try to control humanity in perpetuity without possibility of challenge. only the successful biological engineering of humanity can produce such a result. and based on what I know now, such will not work would result in damage to humanity that would surely kill off our species
I don’t know but when I look at the Khazars all I can see is human death in the back ground. there is nothing about those people but absolute evil and a great and un-grand stupidity. that too slaps one in the face about the Khazars..that they are utterly, completely and absolutely stupid
WTF?!?!
Syrian Golan Heights?
So I guess six millions wasn’t enough for (part!) Jewish Israel Shamir!
Maybe you should change your name to Heinrich Shamir.
Because you clearly do not comprehend the meaning of Israel- Sir!
When GOD! gives a land to His! people, it is non-negotiable!
Curse Israel if you must, Mr. Shamir, but God blesses those who abase themselves to the Jew$, and curses those who say Syrian Golan Heights!
Sarcasm aside, this is all about the long game.
How can Putin and Assad, (and every single person alive with a shred of human decency) hold out any hope for Syria (in particular) and the 21st century going forward, if these Satanic fiends are allowed to bomb sovereign nations willy-nilly, because (((they))) want to destabilize the goyim nations and steal their lands?
Blocking arbitrary Israeli raids is the next necessary step towards sanity, stability and peace = another Holocaust IOW.
If those Russian deaths, tragic that they are, lead to preventing Israel from further incursions into sovereign Syria, then they will not have died in vain (not to down-play the loss to their families and nation).
When the unilateral power in the world (the Fiend) meets no resistance, it keeps pushing, and will keep pushing until the forces of resistance stop it.
That resistance is a combination of things. Just as when Obama wanted to bomb Syria for its fake ‘chemical attack’, he, along with the British parliament met the resistance of the collective outrage of their citizenry.
What’s going on in Syria today is a war between ((the Fiend)), and the collective outrage of the world’s people. Putin (and his generals) is leading the resistance, but he isn’t alone. He also has the Russian people / military and its leadership at his back. Just as he also has every single woke American citizen of good will (however tragically few) at his back. Ditto every single woke person of good will on the planet- at his back. Aligned with us are the marginalized people of the zio-west. Le Pen, Farage, the Brexit Brits, Orban, and many others.
That’s what it’s coming down to. A near black & white version of the forces of evil in the world: Zionism- American imperialism, British pedophiles in need of a constant supply of innocent children to sate that appetite, ditto the Vatican, assorted “defense” contractors and legions of politician whores and war pigs- all squealing and slurping at the shekels flowing in the slop trough of zio-war and strife….
vs. the rest of us. Especially the heroically motivated peace makers, of whom He did speak.
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2018/09/22/medea-benjamin-shows-america-what-real-resistance-looks-like/
It could be characterized as a war between what Bibi symbolizes (Zio-Eternal-war and Jewish supremacism) vs. what Ron Paul symbolizes (peace, mutual respect, and the rule of law).
And which side the people of the world are going to take.
Bibi has unlimited money and hence the governments of the zio-west, (especially England and France and N. America), whereas Ron Paul has the grassroots billions of people of good will on the planet and morality, truth and simple human decency.
Led by Putin as our general on the side of peace, vs. Bibi on the side of war, what hangs in the balance is the future of the planet.
Either we win, and the world agrees to a multi-lateral future based on covenants of International Law, or Bibi wins, and the planet descends into an Orwellian nightmare of horrors unimaginable.
Those are the stakes as I see them, and what’s going on.
IMHO.
I imagine that if the Russians are going to attack Israel, even if iran is going to do it..there would be some general agreement with the USA Goy to go right ahead.
the USA Goy might even join in for the Khazars are the real enemy to all of the rest of humanity. if they all came to such an agreement what would be the result
I imagine that they would all fire at the same time countenancing no retaliatory Israel missiles. they would leave a giant hole where Israel now sits, quickly submerged by the sea, full of red hot nuclear particles.
the only problem is that Israel’s neighbours would feel some of the nuclear heat too, consumed by that eventuality. you see it does not pay to live next to the Khazars, the chosen people, who have set themselves up so egregiously in the human real they have all but left humanity so far….no other option but to eliminate them
that is one reason why I describe the Khazars as comprehensively stupid..or would that be congenitally stupid. it is more than stupidity it is insanity..or otherwise something genetic, a biological quirk in the make up that does not permit them to think many-sided and wholistic, dialectically.
Kharzars do not see the full impact and effect of actions and their time frame for reaction. they do not see that their actions cannot help but come back at some point at them fully with the same nature they executed them, to present problems they cannot deal with. but I suppose as the chosen ones and that god made the world for you are indeed actually free to do as you please. reactions and consequences are for the Goy….not for the chosen
oh well. we will see. but this wont end well..certainly not for the Khazars… otherwise hoax-fully known as Jews
hardly
you know what he reminds me of?
There’s been a few times in my life, (too many if you ask me), when I’ve been in a situation where there’s some ‘out of control’ asshole running around and acting like a dickhead.
Like for instance we were at the beach once, and this teenager was going around tossing his Frisbee at people and generally acting like an asshole. I tried to avoid him, and didn’t want to bother. But the kid just kept coming, and every time my gal and I would saunter off away from the jerk, he’d follow, no doubt figuring we were intimidated, but we just didn’t want to bother.
Well the little shithead finally tossed his toy and missed my gal’s head by a few inches, and I had had enough. I took the Frisbee and didn’t give it back. He demanded, and I said go get your parents, and I’ll give it to them. After a pathetic display, he wandered off and I tossed the toy away.
But my point is that someone had to be the one to bring the asshole to heel. This was a semi-private beach, and there were some houses there. I didn’t live here. It wasn’t my job. But no one else was willing to do what had to be done, and so I had to.
This is simply where Putin is at. There’s an asshole on the world’s stage. And everyone else it either to weak or cowardly to take the Frisbee away. So he has to.
Not a God. Just a man, unwilling to suffer an out-0f-control, teenage-like spoiled asshole without parameters.
In which case it wouldn’t be a democracy at all. If you want a real, functional democracy, you have to get rid of the Jewish oligarchs. The present-day US is not a democracy.
“Julia Latynina … a recipient of the Defender of Freedom Award, with hundreds of references in the Guardian and the New York Times, called the Syrians “apes.”
“Annually, Freedom Alliance presents the Edward J. Bronars Defender of Freedom Award to an outstanding individual who, in the face of adversity, exemplifies faith, courage, and fidelity to the Constitution and the principles of freedom.” https://freedomalliance.org/defender-of-freedom/
— Interesting, what Constitution and what kind of freedom the “aping” Julia Latynina has been defending? Was it Cheney that had inspired Ms. Julia Latynina’s “fidelity to the Constitution?”
And who presented Ms. Julia Latynina with the Defender of Freedom Award? — The major war criminal Condi Rice herself! — Yes. Ms. Julia Latynina is firmly with the MIC and she is a staunch supporter of the Wars for Eretz Israel. What else could be expected from the “aping” asset of the well-known war criminals of the century.
“The Russian anti-Putin liberals [like Julia Latynina] are racist beyond belief but they love Jews.” — Excellent observation.
Sep 9, 2016 US-funded Ukrainian army is civiians
Russell Bentley is a former US marine, that now fights for the Donbass, Eastern Ukraine, against the US-funded Ukrainian army.
Sep 6, 2018 EURASIA RISING: Gazprom completes 93% pipeline linking Russia and China
The Russian energy giant said on Wednesday that it has built 93 percent of the Siberian Power pipeline, part of an…
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/09/eurasia-rising-gazprom-completes-93-pipeline-linking-russia-and-china/
The trade-off of America’s wealth is well worth it. Eternal life, bro.
We owe the Jews our worship and everything else we own for saving us from burning in hell for all eternity.
Remember, your kin are expendable, even your own life is worthless, in exchange for this glorious Jewish boon.
Selling out your kin is a requirement for saving your own skin from an eternal roasting.
Ok, so do you have a picture of her so that we can compare it to the pics of apes?
mine was not an attack on Putin although I have had a lot to say about him. I have not agreed with his appeasement of the Khazars from the start.
but the point is that we cannot just depend on Putin anyway. he cant have all the answers. he might have had the answer to the frisbee issue as you did. he might have had an answer to Syrian air space issue so he closed it…with a lot of pushing and prodding and threat of mutiny from the Russian military.
but this isn’t the end of anything relative to the Khazars. if I had to wager on this I would bet that they are not tamed at all and are busily working on ways to get around this development
hopefully if Russian action makes other nations ashamed and feel their embarrassment, not standing up to the Khazars…. to feel their strength and come out to help not only to tame but to put the Khazars in their rightful place in the world permanently..as a regular state among states, bound by the same rules and laws.. to defang them totally and help same humanity..we would be getting somewhere
Anyone who trusts them will always find they have misjudged their capacity for evil.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Romans 2:28-29. Real Jews have changed hearts, and are of various bloodlines. Revelation 2:9 and 3:9. False Jews are the synagogue of Satan.
Putin is a heavy-duty Orthodox Christian. He keeps his brain intentionally addled regarding anything remotely biblical. Although his instincts seem pretty decent otherwise.
When I see Israeli planes being blown out of the sky with dead Jewish pilots slumped forward in the cockpit, I’ll believe Putin is serious about backing-up words with action, but not until.
The Jews knew that Arabs are incompetent”
No they know how to steal technologies steal planes,bombs,and knew how to enlist WW 2 fighters
They know how to threaten vacillating officials and secure supplies that even Soviet and USA had only in limited numbers .
Now ” Netanyahu: Trump Gave Me Guarantees About Freedom of Israeli Operations in Syria”
Israel always needs someone to endorse and offer unconditional help for each and every criminal activity it engages in.
Precisely! At very least 4 times.
There is no use for the Talmud, but neither is for pop history. A simple check of Wikipedia would have put things in their proper order, to wit:
“The Siege of Jerusalem (63 BC) occurred during Pompey the Great’s campaigns in the east, shortly after his successful conclusion of the Third Mithridatic War. Pompey had been asked to intervene in a dispute over inheritance to the throne which turned into a war between Hyrcanus II and Aristobulus II for the throne of the Hasmonean Kingdom. His conquest of Jerusalem, however, spelled the end of Jewish independence and the incorporation of Judea as a client kingdom of the Roman Republic… Pompey himself entered the Temple’s Holy of Holies which only the High Priest was allowed to enter, thereby desecrating it. He did not remove anything, neither its treasures nor any funds, and the next day ordered the Temple cleansed and its rituals resumed”.
“The Temple was destroyed in the year during the Siege of Jerusalem in the year 70 AD by the Roman army, led by the future Emperor Titus, with Tiberius Julius Alexander as his second-in-command, besieged and conquered the city of Jerusalem, which had been controlled by Judean rebel factions since 66 AD, following the Jerusalem riots of 66, when the Judean Free Government was formed in Jerusalem.
The siege ended on 30 August 70 AD with the burning and destruction of its Second Temple, and the Romans entered and sacked the Lower City. The destruction of both the first and second temples is still mourned annually as the Jewish fast Tisha B’Av. The Arch of Titus, celebrating the Roman sack of Jerusalem and the Temple, still stands in Rome. The conquest of the city was complete on 8 September 70 AD”.
There was no revolt of the “Jewish tribes” in 98 AD, but in 115-117 at the end of Emperor Trajan’s reign. 98 AD is the first year of the reign of Trajan. The revolt was put down by the future Emperor Hadrian who would also put down the last great revolt of the Jews under Bar-Kochba in 135-137 AD, which led to the total destruction of Jerusalem.
FYI, AD stands for Anno Domini ( “anno Domini nostri Jesu Christi”). Not to be confused with the notion of AC (“ante Christum natum”), which is renderd in English by BC (before Christ).
If we want to learn from history, we must first to know it correctly.
Israel is like a faithless wife who steals from her husband while screwing every man on the block. Time for a divorce!
Of course, the Putin-hating, Russian liberals love Jews, for they know damn too well that to do otherwise would invite another hard ride of their collective derrier on the circumcised phallus worldwide… the pink is still raw from the previous millennium!
Can you leave aside your surplusage of emotion and emotional rhetoric and acknowledge that the Israeli pilots’ ruthless use of the Russian aircraft to shield them might just have been standard (amoral, ruthless, practical) tactics with the implicit shrug “Well it’s up to them not to shoot down their allies”?
Israel did 200 incursions/attacks on Syria in last 18 months, i.e., during Russia presence in Syria. Most of them were not reported in Western or Russian media.
Israel does whatever it wants with impunity. Now Russia’s posturing by sending S-300 that most likely will never be operational will not change anything.
Russia does not have what it takes to stop Israel. Russia does not really want to stop Israel as long as it does not make Russia look too bad.
The question should be answered what was the real mission of Russia moving to Syria in 2015? Why did Netanyahu agree to it? Or is it possible that Russia was lured into Syria by Netanyahu? Was the mission too prop up Syria’s regime that was about to collapse or was it to keep Turkey away from Israel’s border because Turkey would move in once Syria would be ready for partition? It is possible that Russia in Syria is more on the behalf of Israel than on the behalf of Assad regime.
Putin is playing a very complex game. He is not a savior. He could be a destroyer but nobody wants to commit suicide. Putin’s game is survival. So far he is showing he is good at it but odds against him keep stacking up.
While this might not happen the imagery is pleasing. (Grin)
“swift punishment at the local elections”. Have you any evidence that the two events were connected? Polls? Nah. Extent of knowledge of the circumstances indicated by alternative media traffic? Nah Unlike Israel Shamir you aren’t claiming a suspiciously comprehensive knowledge of Russian alt- media. My guess FWIW: to the extent the election results were related to Syria Putin’s problem might be that just wasting money in Syria would cause a lot of voters to refrain from voting in mild easy protest.
I find it difficult to imagine the “burning” of the Second Temple. Presumably it was a substantial stone building. One imagines something a bit like the Parthenon with some clunkiness imported from Egypt or Mesopotamia. Even 18th century explosives left a lot of the Parthenon intact. So what actually happened in 70 AD? And was the damaged Temple still being used in subsequent decades leading to a thorough dismantling in 137AD?
Major General Igor Konashenkov is pissed off.
I mean, I realize it, but most US citizens would recoil horribly, as if struck, from such an assertion. Any such mass realization of this, or it becoming mainstream is terribly far away. I’m sorry to disappoint you, but the US will be burdened by Israel for as long as there is an Israel. I dare not mention the suffering of Palestinians for fear of becoming a social pariah. That is where we are at in the US. We are at the point where one could be branded an anti-semite and ostracized for empathizing with men, women, and children who are being starved, terrorized, and murdered because they live on the wrong strip of land while being the wrong race.
Come on. It is easy. Let me guide your imagination.
They used many Jewish corpses, which we know are very flammable, and set them on fire. High temperatures, perhaps higher than that of burning jet fuel, brought down the structure which was pulverized by the force of gravity and high temperatures. This explains that no remaining stones from the Temple can be found anywhere near Jerusalem, though some claim that they were shipped to China which used them in repairs of its Great Wall.
It is called deception. Deception is common among primates and birds. If it had been Americans, or British, or Russians who had pulled this off it would be referred to as deception. Deception is everything in warfare.
The problem with this is that this will most likely involve Russia in a shooting war with not just Israel but the rest of the West.
Rick Sanchez? Are you the Rick Sanchez from CNN/NBC? We’ve been looking for you since you named the Jew. LOL
Syria is the only place in the world outside its immediate sphere of influence, which is/are the regions that border it directly, where Russia has a foothold. It is not really a Great Power/Superpower nation. This of course can be debated – but The United States, China, and Japan may be the dominant powers.
Russia may just be trying to stay relevant in the region that everybody knows will hold the last remaining energy reserves.
America being attacked by its “ally” is bad enough. Why include blatant lies about the event? It just makes the author look dishonest and weakens the overall argument.
Israel bombs Syria almost exclusively to prevent the military growth of Hezbollah. Syria has not been a threat to Israle for decades, the threat is the growth of Hezbollah military in Lebanon and now in Syria
The presence of this iranian supported military power is giving nightmares to Israel who wants to keep the Golan Heights that they stole from Syria.
The no-fly on Syria and by extension on Lebanon, is a bonanza to Hezbollah as they may almost freely receive and move military around without fearing Israel to bomb.
Another consequence: Russia is now a full partner on the side of Syria and Lebanon in any negotiation following the Trump Palestinian plan supposed about to be announced.
That is the hard reality that Israel ( and the USA) never imagined would happen.
Like steel buildings, which also don’t burn, the contents of the Second Temple went up in smoke when a soldier threw in a torch. Afterwards it was demolished by the army, as revenge for the Jewish arson of Rome. Then under Hadrian a temple to Jupiter was built. In 361 the Eastern Roman Emperor, Julian the Apostate, abandoned Constantine’s policy of catering to Christians. Julian, a philosopher, wanted a return to traditional classicism and paganism. He ordered work to begin on rebuilding the Jewish Temple (it would have been the third) to make common cause with the Jews in his program against the Christians and to enlist the Mesopotamian Jews in his war on the Persians. He also allowed Jews back into Jerusalem, (they had been prohibited after repeated revolts, and after Julian, were again expelled, to return only when the Persians, their great friends and patrons conquered and then Islam.)
Work on the Temple was begun, after silver implements were made, but several gas explosions out of the ground, in the form of balls of fire, which must have been methane, (ironically like the fires in the World Trade Center which were propane) brought the work to a halt. The Temple was only a “holy” slaughter house. The grounds had been soaked in the blood of five hundred years of animal sacrifices. The historian Ammianus Marcellinus wrote in the Res Gestae: “Terrifying balls of flame kept bursting forth near the foundations of the Temple, and made the place inaccessible to the workmen, some of whom were burned to death; and since in this way the element persistently repelled them, the enterprise halted.”
Before setting out to attack Ctesiphon, Julian put in a prolonged stay in Harran (now near Urfa on the Syrian border in south Turkey) to seek the blessings of the Moon god whose ancient temple was there, rebuilt by Nabonidus before Cyrus conquered the Ancient World in 539 BC and brought Zoroastrianism to the Babylonians which resulted in the creation as described in the book of Genesis, and the birth of the Baptizing Sects which became Essenes and Ebionites, Christians and Islam. Having reached Ctesiphon (which later became Baghdad), but failing to take the city, Julian retreated and was surprised by a Persian attack at Samarra’. Julian went out of his tent without putting on his armor and was wounded. Dying several hours later despite his intestines being sutured by a Greek doctor, Christianity put the words νενίκηκάς με, Γαλιλαῖε, in Greek, and Vicisti, Galilaee in Latin in Julian’s mouth as a Christian moral to the story: “You have vanquished, O Galilean.” His death marked a more ancient story of prophesied demise (which is in Josephus) which thereafter became known as “appointment in Samarra’.” The whole story of the Temple and its ultimate meaning is in “The Second Coming of the Judeo-Zoroastrian Jesus of the Dead Sea Scrolls.”
You’re right there. Just don’t know that he was lying rather than mistaken, but either way, getting that easily checkable fact wrong doesn’t help his case.
I think something got lost in the translation from the Greek – probably by a classicist turning up his nose at that low class Greek – but I do think I see a script in that.
Just like when their ancestors raped Russian girls, calling themselves “Bolsheviks”, the Israelis are raping Russians again. Oh “Now Putin will stand up to them”? I’ll believe it when I see it. As of now, it’s the Israelis 15, the Russkies 0.
Think again. “Last remaining energy reserves” goes nowhere. To start with because it’s a BS non-factual description of anything real. Mind you the owners of vast reserves of oil and coal in Russia might just be dumb Slavs who haven’t thought it through.
I cringe when I hear well-meaning people talk about out judeo-Christian heritage.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments–nothing more.
The god of judaism is a vengeful god, totally unlike the merciful and welcoming God of Christianity.
Christianity welcomes ALL, regardless of nationality or social status–not true of judaism.
Judaism is an insular belief system that shuns outsiders, prohibits proselytization, and promotes a form of supremacy, relegating all gentiles (non-jews) to the status of livestock–subhumans with souls, only to be used for the advancement and benefit of jews.
Jews DID murder Jesus Christ. Sad to say, even the present-day (post-Vatican II eumenical council) Catholic church has bought into absolving the jews for Jesus Christ’s murder. As always is the case, the jews got others, the Romans to do their dirty work for them–the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Looking back throughout history, jews have ALWAYS got others to do their dirty work (wars) for them, quite often financing both sides.
Islam and judaism are closely related, the Koran having many of the same attributes as judaism, when it comes to a supremacist attitude. You see, both the Islamic Koran and jewish Talmud promote their respective brands of supremacy, making it OK to lie, cheat, and steal from non-believers, each promoting certain laws for believers that exact greater punishment imposed on non-believers, while promoting no or little punishment for believers that transgress against non-believers.
Islam must be given credit for honoring Jesus Christ and his mother Mary, while jewish texts denigrate both Jesus Christ and Mary.
That being said, it could be ascertained that Islam is an arabicized form of judaism.
Jews have been kicked out of 109 countries. It is time to repeat the practice for number 110.
Nov 29, 2016 The Map That Shows Why Russia Fears War With US
Re: Levy:
For the first time in years another state is saying to Israel: Stop right there. At least in Syria, that’s the end of it. Thank you, Mother Russia.
9-27-18
A ray of hope is breaking through: Someone is setting limits on Israel. For the first time in years another state is making it clear to Israel that there are restrictions to its power, that it’s not okay for it to do whatever it wants, that it’s not alone in the game, that America can’t always cover for it and that there’s a limit to the harm it can do.
https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-to-russia-with-love-1.6511224
Yes it was a reminder that Israel Shamir’s stuff needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Cf. His description of Russian reactions as though he had a big research team reading, watching, listening and reporting to him.
Consider this:
HOW WE KNOW THE IL-20 WAS SHOT DOWN BY FRANCE OR The UK
9-27-18
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/09/how-we-know-the-il-20-was-shot-down-by-france-or-the-uk/
Don’t waste so many words on the Khazar BS. Do some homework especially on the DNA research. Sure Ashkenazim are only about half Semitic but the Khazars hardly figure.
This will simplify what your attempting to isolate in your post with a very clear view.
“Who controls the issuance of money controls the government!” Nathan Meyer Rothschild
June 13, 2016 Which Corporations Control The World?
A surprisingly small number of corporations control massive global market shares. How many of the brands below do you use?
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article44864.htm
(Russia does not have what it takes to stop Israel. Russia does not really want to stop Israel as long as it does not make Russia look too bad.)
I don’t know about the first part. I think the Russians do have what it takes to sop Israel. if they did not then Israels behavior in the face of the S – 300 would be different. they would have been bombing all now with their 215. 216, 217th raids, telling the Russians nothing about it
as far as I know the Israelis have not bombed sine the Russian plane went down
the second part is more plausible…the Russians may not want to stop Israel. Putin for sure does not.
and it does look like the Russians made bombing Syria safe for Netanyahu. the Russians are there to save Syria yet the Israelis were free to bomb to their hearts content and the Syrians had little to stop them. Putin made sure of that
that was the most ridiculous and fraudulent set-up I ever saw in my life. Putin is racist. if there ever was a racist set up by a big power this qualifies among the best of them. Putin bombed brown people in Syria totally but never the Israelis who are really white Germanic people..not Jews.
Putin bombed the browns and that Israel paid to be there. they got hurt Israel patched them up at their hospitals and sent them back to be bombed again. the only people who got chewed up on all sides were and are the browns.
now 16 Russians are dead and that is not acceptable..15 in this latest plane and one plane shot down by the Turks
Putin did make some deals that save lives. but the Iranians save more by their deals
I am watching to see first…if the S-300s do arrive, then hat they are put up and can function optimally..and that they are used if necessary
she does but to see ,you have to shave her .
That struck me as odd and counter to everything I thought I knew about Jesus (ok, not much). So I looked it up. Fortunately, I have an electronic version of the King James Bible, so the looking-up was easy.
As it turns out, John 14:26 does not say what you claim it says, not even close. Here is what it does say, at least in my copy:
Is my copy wrong, does Jesus actually say that elsewhere, or are you an anti-Christian using an anti-Bible?
Well, so be it. How much should anyone be expected to put up with before saying they will be pushed no further? If Jews are so bent on ruling the world, they should be required to pay a very price to achieve it.
Aye, a racist he (Anatoly Karlin) certainly is and he makes no bones about it. It takes a special kind of pathology and evil to make fun of weaker people being slaughtered by the strong, as he does in the case of Syrians and Arabs. There is definitely some flaw in the Russian gene pool that it produces so many psychopaths, traitors, and buffoons. They lost the USSR because of these flaws and they well might lose the Russian state as well to their boot lickers of the West. There is much good stuff that the Russians could have learnt from the common decency and sense of fairness that still exists in the common people in America and other western countries. But, well, scum sticks to scum.
You know, I sat up when I read the paragraph ending with “It is possible that Russia in Syria is more on the behalf of Israel than on the behalf of Assad regime”. You may be on to something and all this charade is really about keeping Turkey out of Syria. I have suspected all along that the major powers are vultures hovering over the carcass of Syria. Your insightful post accords well with this possibility. So the spoils of war will be divided among US, Israel, Russia; Turkey and Iran to be elbowed out.
The real reason for this comment is that Shamir, despite one factual error, keeps alive knowledge of or curiosity about the bombing of the USS Liberty, an highly inconvenient historical event for the Zionists. So ad hominem away is the response, because the underlying facts of the deliberate bombing, strafing, and firing at the lifeboats as they were deployed from the grievously-damaged USS Liberty cannot be denied.
Oh, and RavenswoodElStop has “no recent commenting history”. So this is a Zionist drive-by shooting. Shocking, I know.
Christianity also makes it all right to lie, cheat, and steal from anyone you want. But you are an angel who would not hurt a fly.
I have a policy never to reply to Hasbara and other trolls, to not even read there comments (“anons” are excluded from what I show). Yet, even the anonymous trolls can sometimes stumble upon a good question, relevant to the discussion.
The losses of United Russia in local elections recently where huge, 30-70% of the representatives per district. Now, there is no doubt that the “pension reform” was the #1 reason, but the arranged downing of the Russian ELINT plane with 15 officers killed was the final straw. I am not Russian, but I am acutely aware that Putin, in addition to serving one group of Russian oligarchic crooks, is peddling the same story as Britain, US and most other Western countries: we are too poor to maintain a social system, but just as his Western counterparts, who print money like crazy and give it to the Western oligarchy via QEs, Putin pays his oligarchs state compensation for the Western sanctions for example.
Communism for the rich, capitalism for the ordinary people without money and power, the voting zombies. This is the main reason why those living in the “communism of free money” are getting filthy rich. Most of the “left” in the West has totally succumbed to the blatantly and transparently lying Soros-style narratives and focused its energies on fighting the co-suffering ideological enemy on the Right (so called, alt-Right), to which I belong. The whole “we are too poor to be fair” concept originates from the fact that the Middle Class in the West has been obliterated and the duty to maintain the social system has now fallen on the shoulders of the filthy rich who own governments.
You overlook the fact that Putin could take away all the Jewish oligarchs money and holdings at any time.
Not true at all. I don’t know where you get your information, but you are just wrong…
Pretty much.
You are right my man. There is nothing worse than someone who professes to be an “expert” who cannot get the most basic facts right. It makes all of us “truther’s” look sloppy, uneducated, and just plain stupid.
Yup.
Oh it will, according to resident Kremlin-oids and their flock (actually, cancel the last, they get their thinking from the first).
For example the next time won’t be 4 planes but only two. Or 4 planes but not, say, 16 missiles/bombs, just 8.
Or, 16 missiles/bombs but with smaller payload.
And, if really everythings as the last time, well, won’t be the same effect on the target(s). Because of IAF pilots fear. So, that will qualify as restraining Israel.
More importantly, that will qualify as that multidimensional chess the Master (and Savior) is playing. Those who don’t get it are lesser humans. The priests, I mean resident Putio-oids will try to explain that to the rest.
Rinse and repeat.
Many progressive American Jews are embarrassed by the radical right Bibi. Unfortunately, it is primarily the crazy evangelicals that support Bibi.
@ Desert Fox
What an experiment.
Hypothesis: Wars are caused by Zionist.
Experiment Round up and Put all Zionist on Mars.
Expected Result, After three years Mars would be at war, and earth would be at peace.
Actually, Luke 14:26 does say, word for word, exactly what I quoted. My referencing error, but it’s funny that Jewsus’ words do not seem at all familiar to you. Are you not a Christian?
Jews renamed the civilization as Judeo-Christian? Sure, right in the Jew Testament.
“The Jew FIRST.” Romans 1:16
And Commie-Christian is a redundant term.
• “Each according to his ability.” Matthew 25:15
• “Not one of them claimed that anything belonging to him was his own, but all things were common property to them.” Acts 4:32
• “Distribution was made unto every man according as he had need.” Acts 4:35
So I reckon da fake Jews will be needing an increase in the welfare check now? Just a few more billions, surely the gentiles can spare some more change for da poor ol persecuted defenseless Jewish people???
More weaponry as well? Maybe Trump will provide them with more goyim blood with the addition of another American military base?
I really doubt Israel cares to much, they’ll just use Americans or Sauds to test out the new missiles. Trump would have no problem with that I suspect……. Sad…….
The Donald Trump Jewish Temple Prophecy
Quite the way to poke Jewhovah right in his magical sky-eye.
“Ho, Zion!….who touches you, touches the apple of His eye.” (Zechariah 2:7-8)
You must not be too skeered of him. And why should anybody?
Read your history books. You think that you are superior to Muslims, “who cheat and lie” but look at yourself. Is not your history one of cheating and lying? And self-deception. How do you think you got to the place you are?
News to me. Could you explain?
Israel is playing a dangerous game. Israel is apparently does not know that in the event of a WWIII, Israel will be no more , a large part of its people dead.
The present atomic clock is at 2 minutes to Midnight. It was not even that closer during the Cold War.
Israel is greatly to blame for this, as is of course the US. But it is Israel that is stoking hate speech, implementing an Apartheid regime, and in general upping international tensions.
The animosity that is growing against Israel, they brought on themselves.
Only two nations on Earth claim and enforce a right to attack and destroy another sovereign nation, merely on the notion of “feeling ” threatened, namely: Israel and the US.
The soft underbelly of this hellish alliance, is the petro dollar, if the world does indeed move away from this currency as reserve currency, both nations would collapse, Israel is dependent od the aid it receives from the US. There is no doubt, a such move will cause a great deal of death, destruction and despair, but it might in the end prevent a greater carnage.
Mr. Shamir interpretation is one of many, I myself find some credible, but in the end it does not matter exactly what happened. All that matters is that we do know the Usual Suspects were involved:
GB, France, Israel and the US. Whenever these criminal governments cooperate, people will die and destruction rain on some poor state. That is a fact.
China and Russia are aware of this, and I think we are slowly but surely coming closer to the Big Red Line, where it is I do not now, but the rhetorics flowing out of Capitols has hardened all way around, reported not only in the MSM, but also independently on the “Net”.
Winter is coming.
Okay, thanks.
No, I’m not religious. It’s quite possible to be in that state and have no urge to kill anybody, believe it or not.
And as I said, my knowledge of the Bible is quite limited. I see from the context in Luke 14 that Jesus was cursing the Pharisees. That makes sense in this thread, and now I see that you are making sense.
@Anonymous, @Vidi
concerning hate as Jesus’ alleged necessary condition to become his follower:
“‘If any one doth come unto me, and doth not hate his own father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brothers, and sisters, and yet even his own life, he is not able to be my disciple. -Rabbi Jesus, John 14:26″
correct Luke 14:26.
This corresponds to M. Luthers original German translation and to the English Standard Translation.
A modern German translation, the “new evangelist translation”, reads as follows (translated by myself):
If anyone will come to me, then I must be more important to him than his own father, and mother, and wife, etc.
You will see both versions in German on one page with horizontal spacing:
https://www.bibel-online.net/buch/dual/neue_evangelistische/lukas/14/luther_1912/lukas/14/#26
Russia’s presence in Syria is, like everyone else’s, driven by a number of factors. One or two of those are mentioned for public consumption, but there are undoubtedly many more in the background.
Addressing your specific point, I agree that under the overarching goal of stabilizing the Middle East for its own geo-political and national security purposes, the Kremlin wants/needs an Israel that has been cut down to the size of a normal nation state. It’s axiomatic that that is the only hope Israel has to exist beyond the point at which the protection afforded by its infiltration of “the world’s greatest superpower” wanes. An Israel largely stripped of its messianic delusions of chosenness and impunity would be welcome to not only the Kremlin, but to all countries. The Kremlin has let the Israelis know it doesn’t care for their shit. “Be normal, or (you will) be gone” is the Kremlin’s position. The Arabs would make their peace with it under a Russian security umbrella, and the Kremlin could get down to the business of being Eurasia’s Energy Hegemon.
It is in that sense that I’m in agreement with your statement. Or, everything in it other than the superfluous word “more”. In the grand scheme of things, the “Assad regime” is a passing shadow. As Syria stabilizes, along with the rest of the M.E., various Assads, Rouhanis, Netanyahus and even Sauds will come and go, but if Russia’s goals are met, it will be under the rubric of Eurasian flows of energy and commerce of which they are arbiter.
The large part of the western flank of Iran is now much more strongly protected. The I/USA and I/F/UK will go berserk. There is surely going to be intense provocation in the coming weeks from I/USA and I/F/UK. They have lost the initiative and today the liars are ranting in the UN about a nuclear warehouse in Iran. Surprise me not.
The world needs get free of murderous belligerents and we could start with IUKUSAF.
We get it now, thanks, though why criticize apes?
> ……calls for a quick reassessment of our views. It turned out that Russia is able to learn and respond in an unanticipated way.
Just wow. Either mr. Shamir shows here sarcasm so fine that I failed to feel it (given nowadays level of most discussions, perhaps I have some excuse here), or he tries to cater to his audience and repeats their myths to slowly sway them back to light, or, well, maybe mr. Shamir invests so much time in Israel and Jewry that Russia for him remains a phantom created by Western MSM.
Talking about the latter, recent events spawned a huge stream of “Putin is weak Jews’ slave” accusations. And inside that stream there are two strong currents: “Putin is Israel/Netaniaju’s slave” and “Putin is Khabad’s slave”.
Since I am almost totally ignorant of internal Israeli and Jewish relationships, may I ask people more versed in it?
What are relations between Khabad and Israel? Those entities perhaps have their sets of goals and available methods, which partially intersects, perhaps.
There perhaps are cases where K-d and I-l are allies, are dependent upon one another to do things other party can not. Equally there should be cases where they are rivals and maybe even enemies.
All in all, I am interested how much the claims “Putin is Israel/Netaniaju’s slave” and “Putin is Khabad’s slave” are mutually compatible and to which extent they should be seen contradicting each other.
Dishonest translators have watered down many passages in the Jew Testament that soft-headed believers can’t swallow straight. However, “hate” is an honest translation of the original Greek, and yours isn’t. The Jesus character was a perverted Jewish Rabbi, what would you expect?
Also see a scholarly examination in Chapter 3. “The Hateful Jesus: Luke 14.26.” of the text The Bad Jesus: The Ethics of New Testament Ethics. (Sheffield Phoenix Press, 2015)
In context, Jesus was also popular with the Pharisees, being the largest faction of Jews at the time, Bible says so.
“He was teaching in their synagogues, and everyone praised him.” (Luke 4:15)
Don’t be surprised by Jewish infighting and changing horses midstream. They hated John McCain too, then loved him to death. Jews gonna jew.
What else can one expect from an alt right racist lowlife scum like karlin?
As I have long maintained, being stupid is better than being evil.
Reaching levels of Western Russophilia that shouldn’t even be possible.
The way I see it, either the Russian systems work or they do not. If they don’t work, then it’s not clear why Israel would need “deconfliction” procedures with Russia in the first place. Israelis have never been known for showing care or restraint, so bombs away! Instead, Netanyahoo travelled to Russia more than any other country in the past 3 years – clearly preserving Russia’s neutrality is important to the Israelis.
In the event Russian systems do in fact work, we should just keep downing Israeli planes, until attacks stop. This situation isn’t very complicated, except for Putin’s weird insistence on treating Russia’s enemies as “partners”.
Well, I’m now up to Russia to make Israelis regret resorting to tactics, that put Russian aircraft in danger.
You were coming along well enough, until you had to include douches like Lepen, Farage, Orban, etc., in the list of good willed people!!! Lol!
Lol! The same copy paste pathetic nonsense about Islam as before. I won’t repeat my reply to you from last time, but suffice to say that your faith is simply pagan polytheist human worship, akin to that height of paganism, called Hinduism.
All pagan polytheist godless anti-monotheist Islamophobes like you are destined for the worst pits of hell.
Not an “islamophobe” at all. I would trust a muslim over a jew any day. I am merely pointing out that both judaism and islam are supremacist belief systems who value their own kind over others, dehumanizing non-believers.
If push comes to shove, the jews will side with the muslims, as their belief systems are remarkably similar,
Regards,
Ha ha ha.
Direct descendant of Neanderthals.
Like Samantha Power. Same type of appearance.
That would be standard history, which your own accursed kind exults in.
Isn’t Christian imperialism, including the current world order, all about lying, cheating, stealing, murdering, the others?
Yeah, pagan polytheist human-worshipping lowlife?
And, no greater self-deception than the utterly pagan concept of “only begotten son of god.”
You somehow seem to imply that Russia’s hegemonic ambitions are okay, while IsraHell’s ambitions aren’t? Why?
Yeah, just like the Putins too.
No .. because zionists will always look for an external enemy.
Actual Result: After three years, Mars will be bombing Earth.
USS Liberty was bombed an attacked but wasn’t sank.
anarchyst: “The only common thread between Christianity and judaism is the Ten Commandments–nothing more.”
Liar.
Philippians 3:3 For it is we [Christians] who are the Circumcision.
Plenty more examples in that vein.
You are confusing deceit and iniquity with metaphor. Poets lie but it is not the same thing. Also you have a Talmudic hatred of the good and innocent.
You start your pontificating with false assumptions that this animal
exist anywhere beyond empty rhetoric. Not it does not exist. Try again.
Read the fine print. Henry Chadwick: Priscillian of Avila: “If a Christian lady willfully beats her slave girl to death, she a must do a mere seven years’ penance before restoration to communion, five if it was not her intention so drastic a consequence.” (Canon ruling in fourth century Spain.)
If you lie, you have to say some “Hail Marys.” If you kill… Archbishop O’Connor published a book in 1968 ”A Chaplain Looks at Vietnam,” which describes the Vietnam conflict as a ”just war” on moral grounds and defended President Lyndon B. Johnson’s handling of the conflict.
Francis Cardinal Spellman to the US troops going to Viet Nam: “Be sure to come back with that coonskin on the wall.”
People say one thing and do another, and simply do not notice the difference. It is the illusion of the ego.
This is a quote: “The frequency with which Old Testament figures used mendacious means to achieve good and even holy ends presents a challenge to John Calvin’s exegesis of the Hebrew Scriptures. Following Augustine, Calvin takes a hard line against all forms of intentional deception. He rejects the solution offered by some in the Christian tradition that there are situations that call for a ‘dutiful lie’ (mendacium officiosum). This necessitates some exegetical acrobatics on Calvin’s part when he interprets texts in which liars are blessed, rewarded, and praised for their actions. Calvin does not, however, reject all forms of dissimulation, which is all the more surprising given his opposition to the half-truths employed by the Nicodemites. While Calvin strives for a consistent ethic of veracity in his exegesis, however, there remains the question of how consistently truthful Calvin was in his own practices, particularly in his use of Renaissance flattery and pseudonyms.”
Calvin justified capital punishment of heretics with Leviticus 24:16. “The one who blasphemes the name of the Lord should be put to death; all the congregation must stone him. Any foreigner or native who blasphemes the Name should be put to death.” Calvin did this to justify his own murder of dissidents. Martin Luther said: “If the Lady of the house does not come (to get laid) let her send her servant.” (Si Domia non volit que adveniat ancilla.) Martin Luther also said: ” I have to recognize some part of divinity in the Devil and some part of fiendishness in God.” Once you do that, you have sold the farm. Luther was supported by the princes because he advocated treating peasants like cattle.
People idealize themselves and denigrate those who are not like themselves, the others. They make their wantoness their ignorance.
The official Christian church, whether it be Protestant or Catholic, because it is part of the body politic, accepts “realism” and “pragmatism” and all of the evil of Abraham and Jacob and Yahveh in the Old Testament. The actual Essenes were put into conflict with the Pharisees and the Hasmoneans, starting with the opposition to Pharisee and classical Judaism issued by “Deutero-Isaiah,” (of the fourth to third century BC who rewrote the original Isaiah from beginning to end). It is this conflict which led to the crucifixion. The Gospel version of the story (whose original is in the Dead Sea Scrolls 1QpHab) is already written for the public at large and uses images that activate the masses.
Nothing is what it seems. The crusades were not a war on Islam. They were a war on the Orthodox Church begun in 1099 because of the schism of 1054. The Orthodox would not submit themselves to the Western Church and its point of view. Simple as that. At that time the Orthodox church was perceived to be vulnerable because of the depredations of the Fatimids. So the Pope said God wants a crusade to finish them off. The crusaders killed more Eastern Christians in Jerusalem than Moslems. In 1204 the fourth crusade fatally destroyed Byzantium to make it a Venetian colony. Then the Pope sent his Wehrmacht, the Teutonic Knights, to convert the pagans of the Baltics or to kill them lest they become Orthodox.
The War on Russia is a continuation of the crusades. Read your Aesop’s Fables. The Moslems are the theological descendants of the Baptizing sect of James the Just (“the brother of Jesus”) who refused to give up the Mosaic Law as advocated by the “Pauline” faction who became the Evangelists. So they kept it and reserved their view on just who Jesus was.
“Deception is everything in warfare.”
A repost (No 85, by Rick Sanchez) for “Johnny Rico:”
“… I’m sorry to disappoint you, but the US will be burdened by Israel for as long as there is an Israel. … We are at the point where one could be branded an anti-semite and ostracized for empathizing with men, women, and children who are being starved, terrorized, and murdered because they live on the wrong strip of land while being the wrong race.”
– You may like to talk about the differences between Jewish trickery and Jewish deception, but this discussion — in the context of the “eternal victimhood,” “superior morality” and other similar pronouncements that are the foundation of the Shoah business — are “counterproductive” for the business. — Is not this so?
– The decent people are fed up with the warmongering and amoral Jewish State and with the warmongering and amoral 52 (Fifty Two) main Jewish American organizations that love bloviating about antisemitism but are firmly in support of the revival of Nazism in Ukraine. Moreover, this obscenity has been going on in parallel with the Jewish Lobby assault on the freedom of speech and freedom of information in the western world.
For instance, it is highly characteristic for the zionized Google to produce this first response to a search “Unz review:”
“Ron Unz: Controversial Writer and Funder of Anti-israel Activists
Ron Unz has stirred controversy over the last year by publicizing ideas that appeal to anti-Semites; offering a forum for writers who demonize Israel and funding anti-Israel activists, some of whom promote anti-Semitic canards.” https://www.adl.org/news/article/ron-unz-controversial-writer-and-funder-of-anti-israel-activists
You see, the Anti-Defamation League activists do not dare to talk about Nazism anymore: “How the Israel Lobby protected Ukrainian Neo-Nazis. — Rep. John Conyers wanted to block U.S. funding to neo-Nazis in Ukraine. But the ADL and Simon Wiesenthal Center refused to help.” https://www.alternet.org/world/how-israel-lobby-protected-ukrainian-neo-nazis
– And who is a current prime-minister of Ukraine? — The zionists-installed Jewish V. Groysman (Yiddish: וואָלאָדימיר באָריסאָוויטש גרויסמאַן).
The first Jewish prime minister of Ukraine enjoys a complete rapport with Bibi:
“Israel is arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine:” https://countercurrents.org/2018/07/05/israel-is-arming-neo-nazis-in-ukraine/
The 52 main Jewish American organizations are elated with the US government arming Neo-Nazis in Ukraine thus supporting the ziocon lebensraum project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5Uf7aooxvE
Something was shupped TO China ???
I don’t buy it. And Chinese too.
hahahaha!, indeed, she does look like a pale ape!!
quik scan seems interesting.
will need to print and read later.
small time on computer.
This is a very difficult thing for me to write. Because I actually hate it. But even though I hate it, I cannot escape the conclusion that it has one crucial, outstanding feature: it is workable, it is feasible, it is doable, whereas other approaches to solving the problem — all of which are premised on a ***just*** solution — all fail on grounds of unworkability. (Others might argue that in fact alternative solutions or not unworkable. I will leave them to make their case.)
So here’s the situation. We’re dealing with circumstances surrounding the Israeli/Palestinian conflict and potential solutions to that conflict. Up till now most of us in support of the Palestinians have insisted that justice “requires” that the Israelis make certain concessions to the Palestinians: end the occupation, recognize the right of return, allow East Jerusalem to be the capital of a Palestinian state, etc.
All of these issues are required because Justice is considered compulsory. No one approaches the problem with a willingness to set Justice aside in the search for a solution. I understand this. I am sympathetic to this. I resist turning away from a solution that is not founded on Justice as compulsory. ***COMPULSORY***.
As horrible as it is for me to consider however, if one sets aside Justice as compulsory, and goes instead with what is referred to as realpolitik — a concept that sets aside the “quaint” notion of Justice as a force in the world, and recognizes instead that “the strong do what they will, while the weak suffer what they must” — then justice as irresistibly compulsory can be set aside, and any given issue addressed rationally, in full eyes-wide-open recognition of the brutal, inescapable reality of power.
So here it is. I don’t like it, but here it is:
The Palestinians have been defeated. Justice has been defeated. ***Injustice*** has won. The Zionists have won. The criminals have won. Jewish influence around the world, in support of Israel, has paralyzed and neutralized the forces of justice. The future for the Palestinians under Israeli occupation is unrelenting oppression, brutality, suffering, and hopelessness, until somehow, eventually, the Palestinians are “gone” and Israel — from the Jordan to the sea, if not beyond — is all Jewish and “Arab-rein”.
Now there are those who, unwilling to give up on Justice, will persist in saying that it’s not over until the Palestinians say it’s over, that it’s not over as long as the Palestinians continue to resist, that it’s not over until the Palestinians receive the Justice to which they are entitled. But this is clearly unworkable, as the Israelis have no interest in Justice. They want all of Palestine, and they will have it. And there is no one in the world to oppose them. (With one exception not relevant at this moment in this discussion.)
So unpleasant as it may be, my recommendation is this: the Palestinians should accept defeat and move on. It may be unjust, but it’s feasible precisely because it is a solution the criminal Zionists will not only accept but enthusiastically embrace. Israelis have long wanted to move the Palestinians to Jordan. That is one version of the “relocation” solution.
Another opportunity: Currently, the upper Euphrates Valley is in play. The United States has grabbed it from Syria in the context of the Syrian Civil War. The Palestinians could be relocated there. The Upper Euphrates Valley is Sunni territory, and the Palestinians are Sunni. And the Upper Euphrates Valley is far enough away from Israel that — with the world’s help, and the world would very much like to see this problem solved — the Palestinians might secure their independence, and freedom from Israeli violence.
While this solution may offend one’s sense of justice, it nevertheless achieves the liberation of the Palestinians from the jackboot of Zionist criminality.
(Yes, I’ve left out all manner of details, but you get the general picture.)
@Anonymous[373]
Thanks for referring Avalos’ book so far unknown to me.
Apart from the subsequent Vulgatas “et non odit patrem suum”, following the German “Langenscheidts Taschenwörterbuch Altgriechisch” (L.’ pocket dictionary Old Greek) the 8. word μισεῖ / μισώ may also mean “verabscheut”, “verschmäht”, “vernachlässigt”, in Englisch misprize, dispise, disregard, therefore also honest translations. I admit that the German correspondent to “more important” is not listed as translation in L.’ dictionary.
It seems that translation, at least of religious text, is largely dependent on the translators or book authors view and tendency.
German source containing the original greek text:
http://www.hjcaspar.de/gldateien/lukas14.htm
The way I see it:
Russian systems work very well. They are exceptionally well designed, and if not perfectly then very well made.
The problem is not with the systems. It’s actually two problems: first, less, is what’s explained well in the book “Arabs at war” and mentioned several times in related articles and comets around. The core culture of Arab society, hence their armed forces.
The second, more important, problem is the regime in Kremlin. The restrictions put on the contingent in Syria.
It’s called strategy and statesmanship. Israelis definitely don’t want Russians to interfere with their operations, even with their strategy in/around Syria.
The strategic goal of Israelis there is having entities incapable of challenging them. That’s from Hezbollah, through Syria, to Iran. All Israel does or does not at the moment should be seen through those objectives.
At we speak it’s about degrading Iranian/Hezbollah capability in the area.
It’s done through selective air strikes. Because The Bear is there makes all the sense to keep him not interfering.
Well, I don’t see the regime in Kremlin as the best re short and long interests of Russia and Russian people.
Having said that I am not quite sure what would be the best strategy, for Russia, in Syria re Israelis.
The situation there is really complicated and I have an impression that neither player there has really clear idea about what to do (or not) next.
It feels as all parties play by ear and constantly improvise, hoping for the best outcome.
I keep saying that, ultimately, the situation (as per Friedman) favors US Neocon interests, then it does favor Israeli interests (although bit less, IMHO).
It doesn’t favor Russian interests.
Does if favor the regime in Kremlin interests, well, as long as they keep on top, what’s not to like?
As I said more than year ago ( I think), we’ll simply keep seeing more loss of men and material of all the players there.
Personally, I am a bit surprised that we haven’t seen a serious loss of US men and material, but that’s just a matter of time, IMHO.
Food for thought:
Haven’t we been conditioned to accept low level war between superpowers?
It does feel as Oceania and Eurasia, and more with each passing day.
If anyone had told us five yeas ago that US President, at whim, can launch cruise missiles around a Russian air base we would’ve called that person crazy.
And here we are now…..
What’s next?
You write “Jesus was also popular with the Pharisees” following in essence Pharisees gonna Pharisee.
I assert that Jesus (or Paulus, whoever may be the author) has done the essential step to leave the principal point of Phariseen nasty moral “to love your neighbor as yourself” where neighbor stands for jews.
I mean the Parable of the Good Samaritan, Luke 10,25-37. Jesus (or s.o.) proves a lawyer that to inherit eternal life it is necessary to quit the road of a Phariseen priest or Levite and extend the set [MATH.] of neighbors to mankind. “You go, and do likewise.”
There exists no jew who ever told unlimited love. Insofar Jesus (or s.o.) distinguishes fundamental from Judaism / Phariseens.
I forgot
@Anonymous[373]
ahh
I know your type
First please consider.. of all the world leaders in the West, who are the ones that are siding with Putin and Assad and the billions of people the world over demanding peace and the rule of International Law returned?
Who are the ones who’re repudiating the serial wars and atrocities of the ZUSA, France, England, and the orcs of Kyiv?
Who are the ones saying the West needs a rapprochement with Russia and Putin and Assad and Iran?
Yes, that’s right, they are the good-willed people you’re calling douches. Le Pen, Farage, Orban and the like.
It is those brave leaders, who’re saying Enough! of the Endless Wars for Israel. They’re the ones saying we need to get out of Syria and stop droning and murdering Third World peoples in order to bolster Bibi and his supremacists.
But even as they demand peace and sanity in the world, there are some who still don’t approve of them. Some who even seem unhinged with visceral hatred for these rational and humane statesmen and women advocating peace.
Hmm
Why is that, one wonders..
one thing you need to keep in mind, is that Jewish supremacism / Zionism.. means two things simultaneously.
It means that Jewish supremacists in Palestine, must with all due haste, murder off and genocide the rightful owners and inhabitants of that land, and steal it as a fait accompli, in the hopes that corrupt and compromised governments will be bullied and bribed into ‘recognizing’ the stolen land as belonging to the Jewish supremacists (murderers, terrorists, and thieves), and then they can proceed to stealing more land.
‘Yes, we all know that. But what is this other aspect of Zionism / Jewish supremacism that you’re on about Rurik’?
Well that should be obvious by now, my confused interlocutor.
Because the other rabid, frothing, psychotic mantra that all Zionist / Jewish supremacist all agree on, is that just as Israel must be a racially pure, supremacist state, even at the cost of mass-murder and genocide..
so too MUST all European nations.. (with all due haste) commit ethno/cultural/national suicide.
All White nations must discontinue to exist, you see?. They must open their borders to throngs and tsunamis of non-White, hostile, non-Western invaders – or the Jewish supremacists (and their armies of SJW and sodomites and radical feminists and butt-hurt non-Whites ; ) will call them ‘racists”.
Now, you may wonder why I emphasized ‘butt-hurt non-Whites, no?
Well, call it a hunch.
The ‘brave’ IDF child killers are at it again showing the world how ‘restraint’ they really are:
It certainly looks like a colonial relationship. It’s just that the natives are restive and Imperial administrators are few in number, plus there’s native electoral system that is hard to manipulate. The last time round the Imperial choice was defeated in favor of a rather bizarre native prince talking about poisonous stuff like nationalism and MAGA.
The secret police and the media are dealing with the nationalists, but it’s not easy and public are increasingly non-cooperative with the Imperial administration. There are too many new incidents.
John Masters, “The Nightrunners of Bengal” https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nightrunners-Bengal-Story-Tellers-John-Masters/dp/0285635522/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1538168999&sr=1-1&keywords=the+nightrunners+of+bengal
I’m not Erebus, but I have an opinion.
The Russians’ pursuit of Eurasian Energy Hegemony (to use Erebus’ phrase) is tolerable to me because they have repeatedly proven over the decades, during the Cold War and afterwards, that they are responsible. Israel has proven and is proving the total opposite right now.
The Russians are careful not to trigger World War III.
The Israelis have been risking the final conflagration — repeatedly. And usually as the provocateur.
If I had to choose, I would pick the Russians. Anybody who is sane would do the same.
Apparently so. According to Luke 14, Jesus was actually invited to speak or preach to a gathering of the Pharisees. They proceeded to offend him so seriously with their selfishness and their uncaring that he was moved to curse them with the harsh words you quoted.
Yes, thank you tac,
>>sigh<<
I sort of wish I could become inured to such scenes. It taxes my sensibilities to contemplate what those people have endured for so long, knowing the nature of their tormentors.
Maybe if I think of Gitmo, and what they’re going though, it might mollify the suffering of the Palestinian people by comparison. But then alas, it is the same fiendish sub-human scum who’re fomenting both these atrocities and stains upon the collective soul of man”kind”.
God bless you and all people of good will who fight these enormities being committed with our (my) tax dollars and vouchsafed by “my’ government.
I do think that BDS is the only solution. A nascent, grass-roots movement, especially by the young, to repudiate these horrors by boycotting that unholy regime.
If those demons weren’t worried about BDS, they wouldn’t be lobbying the cretins in government so feverishly to outlaw it. But the more they ban people from expressing their hearts in simple, peaceful means, the more those with their hearts still intact, (mostly the young), will rebel against the injustice, and eventually it will cause a backlash.
As I’ve said before, I can dream.. can’t I?
I wonder why commenters especially here have grown into commenting and the linking to another blogger or commenter and presenting is as truth. It is really weird!
Somebody makes a controversial comment. Immediately he is swamped in comments citing other commenters ore some less known blogg expressing an opinion. But it is presented as unavoidable evidence and the Truth. They neve comment on WHY they think that particular comment or blog represents the “One and only truth”
I find it funny and weird. It is not a refutal, it just another gassy opinion.
The thin lines between fact and fiction have broken down. Anything on and in print is not necessarily the truth. It is almost always an unsubstantiated and un sourced opinion.
{Christianity also makes it all right to lie, cheat, and steal from anyone you want. But you are an angel who would not hurt a fly.}
Is that why millions of Muslim “refugees” are climbing over each other to reach Christian Europe and other Christian lands to live in?
Why is it that your fellow Muslims are _not_ headed to Saudi Arabia, for instance. You know, the birthplace of Islam, which presumably does not make it alright to ‘…. lie, cheat, and steal from anyone you want.’
You Muslims must be crazy to want to live in Christian lands – where all sorts of vices are supposedly acceptable behaviour, because supposedly ‘Christianity also makes it all right’ (sic).
“I don’t see the regime in Kremlin as the best re short and long interests of Russia and Russian people.”
– Regime? Since then? Or you seriously believe that the readers on the UNZ forum are not able to spot the MSM propaganda?
— As for your opinions about the interests of Russian people, the majorly of Russians are obviously not with you. Though the Fifth Column in Russia will surely applaud your pronouncement, particularly the “regime” revelation.
By the way, is Bibi government (in the apartheid theocratic state) a “regime?”
What about the zionized UK & US governments — are they “regimes” as well?
“The situation there is really complicated and I have an impression that neither player there has really clear idea about what to do (or not) next.”
– Your impression is poorly informed. The situation is very clear: either there will be more slaughter on behalf of the Jewish State (& Financial Squid & MIC) or Russians will be able to protect their southern borders from the US/NATO/Israel/SA-financed and armed terrorists. Or as you, PeterAUS put it, “The strategic goal of Israelis there is having entities incapable of challenging them.” — Meaning killing “them” all.
—Mankind needs Russians to succeed in protecting the Syrians and sovereignty of their state. This would be too late for the hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians (including tens of thousands of children) in Libya and Syria, the victims of the voracious parasites in Tel Aviv, D.C., Paris, and London. The “chosen” have been riding their high horse for too long (and without any justification). The current exposure of the Jewish moral counterfeit is terminal for Shoah biz and the “eternal victimhood” meme.
When you grow up it will all become clear to you, but when you are only eight years old you cannot be expected to understand anyway. Go on playing with your toys, its appropriate for your age group.
Russians are cowards. They’ll let the jews boss them around without a fuss as they have for 100 years now.
“Trickery” is not a proper word for murdering someone using another man’s hands
to pull the trigger.
Just as “stupidity” is not a proper word for playing into the hands of professional bastards with no moral barriers.
Jews fighting amongst each other. Whites must pick a side in the dispute, quickly! LOL Actually, who cares what some Rabbis thought of another Rabbi?
No matter how much Jesus hated the Pharisees, he hated you too. He despised Gentiles, and said so, explicitly, multiple times.
Indeed! The Israeli parliament regularly plays three card monty with acknowledging the progenitor of their holocaust, the Armenian Genocide. If Erdogan acts up, they threaten to “vote” on recognition in their Knesset. Of course, the smart money is on that won’t EVER happen as it would diminish their Khazar monopoly on guilt, retribution and reparations that they have brilliantly masterminded into an golden goose industry complete with soundtrack (Hollywood and MSM) and script (print journalism).
Agreed, get as many protestors to their lobbying events and locations in the key power centers around the world. I personally have a lot a free time and have been to the Anti Syria War demonstrations in NYC (during which some Jew was screaming “Israel” at our column of marchers as we passed by). Why aren’t we screaming “Killers” at all of their fundraising and headquarters DAILY and run all of the videos on a BDS you tube channel (until is is crushed by Google). There is one slight problem, me thinks our commander in chief is indeed a crypto-Jew thus making such demonstrations of little effect.
Please quote your Kabala chapter and verse to back up that little smidgeon of excrement from your toxic mind. Christ came to redeem all people who live by trust in God these are the children of Abraham and Gentiles are not excluded, regardless of what any Khazar imposters think or spew out.
In other words, you have no answer, no case.
And of course you can’t, because what I wrote is unassailable: your Muslim kin are climbing over each other to find shelter in the hated Christendom. Instead the super-wealthy Muslim ‘paradise’ of Saudi Arabia.
And delusional supremacist Muslim Islamofascists like you try to salve the hurt and deep shame of seeing their Muslim kin climbing over each other to live off of virtuous Christians by resorting to childish insults.
Huh? Are you saying that the Russians are expending blood and treasure fighting ISIS/AQ/et al and their patrons in support of a democratically elected govt because one of their goals is to destabilize the M.E.?
They could’ve sat in Moscow and watched it happen by itself. Or, is it that they prefer to create and manage a chaos of their own rather than live with FUKUSIL’s? Or what?
I don’t get your point. Do you?
With Putin and Netanyahu being the buddies they are, when the US goes belly-up, Putin will be take Israel underarm.
A further point is that “energy hegemon” is a very different thing from a political hegemon. It specifically means that the Russians’ geo-economic interests lie in energy flows that remain stable, and guarantee integrating BRI countries a chance at development. BRI and Eurasian integration fails if energy flows continue to be subjected to continuous strife and political/military tension. Russia sees its future role in that coming paradigm as arbiter and guarantor of energy supply and, by extension, a co-guarantor of security.
If this is the level of psychosis and sheer negligence displayed by an ‘Army’–having no remorse, no inhibition at all about the sanctity of life for peoples whose single crime is to occupy a land that is supposedly preordained by a G-d (WITHOUT A SHRED OF TANGIBLE EVIDENCE SUCH A DEED EVER EXISTED)–of self-described ‘chosen’ peoples, then what kind of a psychotic G-d do they [pretend to] worship? Are these peoples unlike a simple pathogen, that simply knows one of two thing: kill or be killed?
How is it then exactly that these accounts are simply erased from the collective memory–in the modern age and timestamped in real time by a lens which is an unflinching eyewitness to every atrocity before its presence–without a worry of being discovered at some point?
Indeed, to most, the aforementioned events simply scurry past the ‘present’ short-term conscious….however, the recorded deeds are and will attest to the history of such events–AND THOSE PERPETRATING THEM!!!
What gives then?…..perhaps the so-called Ashkenazi super-hyped IQ supremacy? However, much like their past assertions are simply that–baseless (with not REAL data–other than the self-congratual depictions of ‘awards’ to support such claims.
Recorded events throughout history–even beyond human history–have been clear: times change, and this is followed by a power-shift (almost polar opposite many times)–along with the accompanying conditions and influences leading up to that point…IOW: history repeats itself, although not quite the carbon-copy…..
What if this was your son?
I’m as certain as can be that Putin, whose zionazi appeasement is hardly unknown, was not the person who decided to take steps against the zionazi bombing of Syria. Who is that person?
Well, from the start the Russian Ministry of Defence has consistently blamed the zionazi pseudostate for the attack. The MoD did not at any time endorse the Putinite line of a “tragic accident”; it was the MoD that greeted the zionazi “delegates” (war criminals) on their Hasbaraganda mission with “great tenseness and hostility”. And it was Defence Minister Shoigu who announced the steps to be taken against the zionazis.
Spare us the Putin rehabilitation; he remains the zionazi appeaser he’s always been. It’s Defence Minister Shoigu who is now in charge of Russian policy in Syria. And good thing too.
I can’t imagine anyone other than the most rabid Zionist choosing Israel, but there’s a reason for my qualification of Russian hegemony with the word “Energy”. There’s a qualitative difference between that and a political/financial hegemon, no matter who they are.
Yes that sword cuts with either edge. What’s your point?
“He considered Netanyahu to be almost a personal friend”
Yes a ‘friend’ alright. Putin understands well that you keep your friends close and your enemies even closer.
Let me take a different tack on this. Yes, Russia saved the hides of some very unsavory, crooked oligarchs from the trap they knowingly walked into. If he was to save them, he should have nationalized their assets (or at least made everything a secured loan with supervision to permit them a a chance to pay back the debt). This all heralds back to Putin’s plan since his first appearance as President to let the utterly corrupt, crooked, evil oligarchs (and each and every one of them was) be so long as they did not interfere in politics. This was his “grand bargain” and he is keeping his word. But, he does not need to use state resources to help them for free.
But, the pension: Russian pension age was a quite sexist 55 for women and 60 for men. Let’s say the average Russian enters the workforce at 22, and works until retirement. For women this is 77 (so they are entitled to 22 years of pension!!!!) and for men it is 66 (so men are entitled to 6 years of pension!!!) – did I mention how absolutely sexist this is????
Or another way to look at it: women are expected to work 33 years, or 43% of their lives, and men, 44 years, or 67% of their lives. During this time their income is taxed at 15%. This equates to 5 years of income for women, and 6.7 years of income for men.
So we can see that men roughly pay for their pensions, whereas women, in general, are freeloaders, as they pay far less in taxes than they receive in pension. (OK, obviously pension amounts are less than working salary, with pensions at least 14,000 R and average salary 41,100 R – but keep in mind that government has expenses other than pensions so this is actually a conservative estimate of freeloading).
Every account must balance. Yes there would be more money if everything were taken from the billionaires, but still not enough: every $1 billion taken is only $5 per Russian. So even if the big bad billionaires have $300 billion, and this is all taken, this is only $1,764 per Russian (population 170 million), or maybe 7 months of pension.
You have to make the books balance. So either taxes must go up, or expenses must go down.
If you oppose the pension hike, you must make concrete proposals where the money comes from (and not a short-term, 1-time solution like nationalizing all oligarch assets, even if all $300 billion (a generous estimate) could be recovered (much of it is offshore and could not be), it’s a very short-term fix.
One place to cut is the military. Russians need to work if they want to remain independent. Perhaps road construction needs less money; or healthcare. Where would you cut?
Bottom line: if women want to work only 33 years of their 77 year lives, well, it is hard to see, really, how Russia can compete against the West, China or anyone else, where people generally work far harder.
I am not an expert on the Russian budgetary process, and no doubt I have made some large errors in the above analysis. Please show me where my analysis is wrong (and not just in minor respects, in systemic respects). And address the fundamental problem of working women (and there are many women who do not work) only working 33 years of their lives.
The Knesset is mum about the steep rise in the occurrences of desecration of Jewish cemeteries in the zionized Ukraine, zionized Poland, and zionized Baltic States. The unofficial desecration of the Jewish cemeteries in the “client states” has been going along with the official desecration of the anti-fascism monuments left by the Soviets.
The same silence of approval comes from the 52 main Jewish American organizations. Whether the thugs at the ADL or the self-proclaimed “nazi-hunters” at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the zionists are firmly in support of the revival of Nazism in Europe. The Nazified Ukraine enjoys a Jewish prime minister Groysman installed by the zionized US State Department.
http://www.tabnak.ir/fa/news/815406/israel-selling-arms-to-neo-nazi-ukrainian-militia-case-claims
“If passed, Conyers’ amendment would have explicitly barred those found to have offered “praise or glorification of Nazism or its collaborators, including through the use of white supremacist, neo-Nazi, or other similar symbols” from receiving any form of support from the US Department of Defense.
The amendment was presented by congressional staffers to lobbyists from Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Simon Wiesenthal Center, two of the country’s largest established Jewish pressure groups. Despite their stated mission to combat anti-Semitism and violent extremism, the ADL and Wiesenthal Center refused to support Jeffries and Conyers’ proposal.” https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=b9b_1417022786
“Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Leader Gets Warm Welcome in the US:” https://southafricatoday.net/world-news/europe/no-one-seemed-troubled-ukrainian-neo-nazi-leader-gets-warm-welcome-in-us/
The Jewish cheerleaders for the mass slaughter in the Middle East (see Oded Yinon plan) are now complaining of the bad jihadis among the refugees from the destroyed Middle Eastern countries. The should send their complains to the ziocon stink-tanks in the US and UK.
The thoroughly dishonest Judith Bergman whines: https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/13016/sanctuary-sweden
“The problem extends to terrorists as well. In 2017, for example, a Syrian who arrived in Sweden as a “refugee” in 2015 was acquitted in court of attacking Shia Muslims with firebombs. However, having said in monitored conversations that he saw himself as a jihadist who wanted to become a martyr, and considering that he had been in touch with ISIS, Swedish intelligence evidently deemed him too dangerous to stay in Sweden.”
Judith, tell your tribe to stop supporting the “moderate” terrorists and destroying the Middle Eastern countries in the name of Eretz Israel:
https://www.vocativ.com/world/isis-2/israelis-fighting-isis/index.html
“Israel secretly armed, funded Syria rebel groups:” https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20180907-report-israel-secretly-armed-funded-syria-rebel-groups/
As I said, you sound like the kids I remember from third and fourth grade, whose comments were followed by Nyah Nyah nyah nyah and “Anna Banana.” People emigrate for economic reasons, sometimes political, sometimes because someone is dropping bombs on them. These questions are adult issues and are, at this point in your life, beyond you. Are you for the Yankees or for the Dodgers?
As I said, you sound like the kids I remember from third and fourth grade, whose comments on the world they thought they saw were followed by Nyah Nyah nyah nyah and “Anna Banana.” People emigrate chiefly for economic reasons, sometimes political, sometimes because someone is dropping bombs on them. These questions are adult issues and are, at this point in your life, beyond you. Are you for the Yankees or for the Dodgers?
Hey, I like that term, I’m going to use it. (Big grin)
Hi, Adam,
Remember me? Naseer from Toronto, followed you since 2001. Anyhow, I was very surprised to be noticed by “Julia” Latynina and attacked by her, so I responded
You could have added the 27 standing ovations by the American legislative body to the Prime Minister of that same country you wrote about ( some say for the American female legislators it was a standing ovulation).
As long as the Federal Reserve is in place expect more of this anomaly to happen.
“That’s what it’s coming down to. A near black & white version of the forces of evil in the world: Zionism- American imperialism, British pedophiles in need of a constant supply of innocent children to sate that appetite, ditto the Vatican, assorted “defense” contractors and legions of politician whores and war pigs- all squealing and slurping at the shekels flowing in the slop trough of zio-war and strife….”
Hi Rurik,
Well you laid it bare, a tragic picture of the rulers of evil in this world.
For all what they taught us in history books about appeasement to Hitler in Munich in 1938, the fact of the matter is that most of the world’s so called leaders, including the hierarchy of the Vatican, have done nothing more than appease the fiend while destroying anyone who had the guts to make a stand such as the late Joe McCarthy, banishing those gutsy resisters to the margins of history through character or real assassinations.
Maybe we are witnessing the beginning of a global awareness of the fiend, but we cannot be delusional as it suffices to see how the Christian Zionists are acting to realize that the battle against the fiend is a long and bloody one.
Yet we can say that there is hope; Corbin, the Five Star movement in Italy, the Lega, and a sobering Putin from the illusions of bringing the crooked Western leaders to reason might herald a new era where the odds are gathering in favor of the resistance and against the fiend. Still the big question will be: will civilization survive the last showdown?
Numbered -72, 73 77,and 79 comments in
Burma’s Crimes Go Unpunished by E Margolis
https://www.unz.com/emargolis/burmas-crimes-go-unpunished/
Can help you understand why persons don’t reply rationally when challenged That is his twisted cerebral-emotional imprimatur . The bird flies away when faces the argument and never returns to answer . But don’t worry he will post the same stupid loathsome fact -free -claims again sooner than you expect
Chill out and get some education: http://thesaker.is/on-the-topic-of-the-russia-israel-syria-affair-which-has-culminated-in-the-downing-of-a-russian-il-20-on-september-17th-just-off-the-coast-of-latakia/
The awakening (from the comment section):
“… I’m ex British forces who served during the cold war. That was a very interesting time and the Soviet Union and what it stood for then was a real threat to my way of life. Not so now. Russia has become the voice of reason whilst the West has become totally irrational seeking expansionism more so by military means.
I know not many in western society will understand the view I have and most are just pawns of the MSM propaganda machine, but please don’t paint the ordinary and ignorant Anglo Saxon with the same brush you would the Anglo Zionists. People are slowly beginning to awaken. And as an armchair observer to what is happening in todays world I (and many other Anglo Saxons I suspect) are trying our best to educate people to the reality of todays world.
I bless Putin and his seemingly infinite patience with the constant challenges he and the people of the free world face when opposed by the western zionists. I pray (and I am an atheist so take that as you may) that he wins out without the bloodshed that would be brought upon us all if not for somebody with the moral compass that he has.”
Nonsense. As usual, stereotypes lead on to grand fallacies, of which your assertion of Arab stupidity in the Il-2 downing is a perfect example. In fact, the Syrian defence system operated and was operated exactly as intended. The Syrians and their missile defence system responded predictably to an attack, under highly pressured and fluid conditions, and the s-200 behaved exactly as intended. The Israeli jets exploited a design weakness in the Soviet era s-200. That design weakness could have been remedied if Putin had followed through with the upgrade to s300 and proper integration with Syrian IFF systems. Russia failed in the technical integration of these systems, not the Syrians. Russia failed doubly in political strategy by bowing to Israeli demands to prevent Syria from acquiring S300 systems. S300 systems would have been able to integrate better with Russian iff. Russia failed triply by putting their forces in a vulnerable position to Israeli airstrikes and assuming they could allow Israel, by gentleman’s agreement, to bomb their ally at will, without getting caught in the crossfire. All stupid, naïve errors but all on the Russian side. As for the Syrians, they are caught in the unfortunate position of having their best defender also being a servant to their greatest enemy.
The Saker and his sidekick Martyanov are hardcore Putinites whose first instinct is to defend anything Putin says or does. I’m not the only one who’s said that, anyone who’s analysed their articles comes to the same conclusion. Russia is faced with an existential threat, and Putin, who Shamir accurately calls the most pro Western Russian leader, bears a lot of the blame for that.
When the US go belly up, Israel will go belly up .
Simple as that.