Purim Gifts

The Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu is the friendly calf of the Russian proverb who sucks two cows. After his rather successful meeting with President Trump, he went to the enemy No.1 of the United States, and to his good friend, President Putin, in chilly Moscow, where he always gets a warm reception.
This time he came just before Purim, the jolly Jewish feast, when the Jews celebrate their legendary rise to prominence in Persia, some 2500 years ago. This feast (coming this Sunday March 12) was very much on the mind of two men. To keep up with tradition, Netanyahu was supposed to bring his host some Purim sweets, homentashen in Yiddisch, or “Haman ears”, triangular pastries filled with jam.
One of the nicest street scenes you can observe in the Orthodox Jewish quarter of Jerusalem, Mea Shearim, is played on the next day, when perfectly dressed in 18th century garb dainty maidens carry neat willow baskets with sweets, shalahmones to their friends and relatives, like so many Little Red Riding Hoods. Purim is the Jewish carnival, Mardi Gras, and it almost coincides with the beginning of Christian Lent. Carnival is the time for doing things topsy-turvy: Jews get drunk and boisterous; in the old days they were likely to manhandle a Christian, preferably a priest and generally indulged in wayward frolics.
Putin, friendly as ever, wished his guest joyous Purim, and Bibi, as on the cue, immediately revealed the reason for his visit. Persians wanted to kill Jews on that day, but God prevented that, he said. Nowadays Iranians, who are the Persians, want to kill the Jews, but the Jewish state is strong etc. Bibi came to ask Putin to drop Iran; to remove Iranian fighters from Syria; block Iranian transit to Lebanon; or even to join an anti-Iranian coalition, and this reference to Purim had been an argument in defence of his audacious request.
Putin has been framed to play the part of Artaxerxes, the silly Persian king, who had been convinced by the arch-seductress Esther to arrange for mass killings of the enemies of the Jews and for giving the Jews the preferential treatment they enjoy to this very day. Bibi played the part of Esther in this short Purim-Spiel (Purim Play), traditional comic performance the Jews usually enacted on Purim. He tried to entice Putin with prospect of joining President Trump, the Saudi King and himself against the evil Persians.
Netanyahu was worried that the Syrian war is almost over (he’d love it to last forever, until the last Syrian), and the Iranians who contributed so much to Damascus victory will probably stay and keep their Hezbollah friends in Lebanon resupplied. And it means Israel won’t be able to bomb Lebanese and Syrians as freely as she had been accustomed to. Russians never used their S-400 missiles against Israeli jets when they intruded into Syria, but Iranians perhaps won’t be that reluctant to respond. Just a few days ago the Iranians demonstrated their Russian-supplied S-300 system is fully operational.
Netanyahu could try and tempt Putin with his ability to mobilise Israel Lobby on his side, and to end anti-Russian hysterics in Washington. The Jews have a lot of power in the US; surely the Jewish state’s Prime Minister can swing them the way he likes, if Putin agrees to his demands. And Trump had made some very anti-Iranian statements, to make the suggestion plausible.
Many people were anxious to see how Putin will respond to his Jewish seducer. Putin laughed him off. Even if you never watch videos, I strongly suggest to see with your own eyes these few seconds of mirthful laugh, of totally relaxed Russian President who listened to the Israeli Prime Minister as the indulgent father to an insistent son who just had tried an umpteenth time to trick him to buy a dangerous toy. No way, son, – thought Putin, and he said: “that was 2500 years ago. Now we live in a different world”.
I was not particularly anxious, as a few days ago this very dialogue had been dress-rehearsed, by Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Michael Bogdanov and the journalists of Al Hayat, the prominent Saudi-owned Arab newspaper of record published in London. Bogdanov is an excellent diplomat, smart, good-looking, spiritual, intellectual and knowledgeable. He served as the Russian Ambassador in Tel Aviv and Cairo, and he knows everybody who is somebody in the Middle East by his first name. Now he is also the special representative of the President in the Middle East. He is a man who knows Russian foreign policy in the Middle East as well as anybody. His responses could not be far-removed from Putin’s views.
He was grilled by Raed Jabr, the Moscow correspondent of Al Hayat, a dark and svelte Palestinian who represents mainstream Arab view prevalent from Riyadh to Beirut. Do you remember the favourite line of U.S. presidents and legislators that “there is no light between the U.S. and Israel”? Judging by Jabr’s persistent questions, there is no light between Israel and Saudi Arabia, too.
Time after time, Al Hayat man asked when and whether Iranians will withdraw from Syria. Mr Bogdanov replied: In Syria there are tens of thousands of foreign volunteers, thousands of Tunisians, Moroccans and Afghanis, while the Iranians, like the Russians, are in Syria by request of the legitimate government, and only the legitimate government can issue them walking orders. “The official leadership may demand all foreign forces to withdraw after reaching a solution”.
His words were imprecisely but fluently rendered by the WaPo “The lawful authorities who will be lawfully chosen in Syria would be the ones with the right to demand the withdrawal of all foreign powers from the country,” Bogdanov said. Actually Bogdanov spoke only of legitimate government after the settlement, not necessarily of a government chosen in this or other way.
Bogdanov rejected the talk about the export of the Iranian revolution, and the alleged Iranian desire to expand their influence in the Middle East, in particular in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Bahrain. He called for US and Iranian rapprochement with Saudi participation. In Syria he called for a secular system, not a Shiite and not a Sunni Muslim and not a Christian, comes by way of free, fair and transparent elections at home and abroad including the participation of refugees in neighbouring and non-neighbouring countries, under the auspices of the United Nations.
Bogdanov complained that the US wants to keep Iran out of negotiations on Syria. “Americans are working without respect for international laws. We must respect the sovereignty of Syria, a member state of the United Nations.” He is clearly pessimistic about dealing with Syrian rebels: “They say, the revolution does not end until after the overthrow of the regime, when Bashar al-Assad and his clique will be brought to an international court. With this goal, the war can go on forever.”
He rejected the idea of Iran exporting its Islamic revolution. “Iranians say the Islamic Revolution was an internal affair to meet the interests of the Iranian people.” He reminded of Iranian military presence in Oman in 1970s at the request of the legitimate government. When the troubles were over, the Iranians had left Oman without an argument.
He called for the Russian-brokered talks between Iran and Saudis, in Moscow or elsewhere. Bogdanov also rejected the Saudi view of Yemen war (Saudis think they are entitled to deal with Yemen, but Iran should stay away). He rejected Turkish attitude to Kurds in Syria (“Why Turkey agreed on Iraqi Kurdistan, but does not agree to the Kurdistan in Syria? I think that this is not their business. This is an Iraqi affair and the Syrian affair. Syrian people and not the Russian or Turkish state should decide”.)
He summed up Russian policy: “Russia wants to abide by international legitimacy. We are committed to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of any country, including non-interference in our internal affairs. We respect the democratic process and not the colour revolutions. For coming to terms by the parties, the principle of no victor or vanquished is the best”.
This interview of Mikhail Bogdanov fully answers the question whether Russia will possibly act against Iran in any way. No chance. In politics, many things are possible. Politics is not a boy scout game. I am aware of realpolitik. But there is absolutely no real reasons for Russia to give up on Iran in exchange for some obscure Purim promises of Mr Netanyahu.
The US and Israel became well-known by their perfidious acts. From Philippines to Egypt and to Azerbaijan, the countries that once were pro-American, had suffered betrayal and turned away from Washington. The US is not a reliable partner anymore. Perhaps if Mr Trump will overcome the Pink Revolution in his country and establish himself as a real ruler, he will restore American trustworthiness. But meanwhile the US is not trustworthy. As for Israeli double-dealing, it is enough to check how Israelis had kept their promises made in Oslo to the Palestinians. Iranians are less than straightforward, but they are allies and fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the Russians in Syria, where the endgame is close but is not over yet. So simple realpolitik tells Russians to stick with them and reject Bibi’s offers.
But Israelis are insistent. A few days ago, Israeli defence minister Mr Avigdor Lieberman called (in the interview for Die Welt) to create a “NATO-like” military alliance of Israel, Saudi Arabia, Gulf states against Iran and against Shias. So the Jewish state has had fully assimilated in its region as a part of pro-Western reactionary Sunni block. It is not an odd man out anymore.
There is way out. It is to promote a compromise between Saudis and Iran. The feud between two states is very old, much older than the Islamic revolution, but there were compromises before, notably in mid-1970s, and now they are ripe for a new compromise. Saudis had spent too much of money on destabilisation in Syria and on hopeless war in Yemen. Russians may push them to settle. And that would put Israeli ambitions for a new round of wars to rest.
But for that, the Pink Revolution in Washington should be defeated, and President Trump should proceed with demilitarisation of the US foreign policy. The alternative, a war with Iran, is too awful to contemplate.
And Bibi? He received a consolation prize: a very meaningful Purim gift from Putin. Not a head of Iranian fighter on a silver plate, neither sweets or Haman Ears in willow basket, but a 500-years-old book, The Jewish War of Josephus. This is a well-chosen book, likely to remind unruly Bibi that it is better to compromise than to try and reach for the sky. The Jews of Josephus could have it very good under benevolent Rome, but they overreached themselves and came to disaster.
Or, perhaps, Putin had in mind another sentence from Flavius saying: the Jews had a picture of the Persian capital on a gate of their temple so they would never forget that the Persians returned the temple to the Jews, and that they, the Persians, should be respected and feared by the Jews forever.
I know that it us very hard for Israelis to contemplate that there is somebody who is not obedient. However, the internal conflict in the US is not too good an omen for their domination of ME. Thus they are trying to drive a wedge into the alliance with better long term prospects: Russia, Iran, Syria, China.
Well, after mighty Trump licked Nutty Yahoo!’s ass, he got a very different reception from Putin. Just watching this short video makes you fall in love with Putin’s style with a smile – all respect and friendship to you, but shove your machinations were sun does not shine.
PS. This just reminds me how Putin handled a similar Saudi attempts to loosen up the enemy alliance. Saudi Bandar (a prince, but who is not a prince in Saudi Barbaria) promised to unleash terrorists on Sochi Olympics if Putin did not do as Bandar said. Putin sent him home without a book as a present. Soon after Bandar was gone.
likely to manhandle a Christian, preferably a priest
Some priests enjoy a little manhandling.
This is fine journalism! Picks up newsworthy bits, reads a high level meeting, knowledge of background, all woven into a perceptive interpretation of what is actually happening. Thank you.
So do many rabbis.
Thank you! I do it for you))
First off, I want to thank you for this outstanding article which I read during the start of a N.E. Pennsylvania snowstorm that is now making my hometown look like Siberia!
Second, and thanks to diligent commenters on The Unz Review, I learned about President Putin's gift of Flavius's 500-year old book to P.M. Netanyahu.
If you can, and as I have done a measure of study on Russian history, I ask if you can consider my theory (below) that Vladimir Putin's "gift" might be a very clever double entendre?
During the latter 15th century and going into the 16th century, "Old Believer"resistance to Orthodoxy became quite a religious force in Russia. By mid-1500's, an obscure Russian monk explicitly stated that Moscow was destined to become "The Third Rome."
(Please Note: The 1st "Rome" was of course Rome, the 2nd Byzantium's Constantinople, and course according to mystical monk, Filofei, the 3rd is Moscow which was destined to be THE NEW JERUSALEM)
What now has me rather intellectually "hot & bothered" is the fact that President Donald Trump is trying to commit the U.S.A. to an insane nuclear modernisation plan that the Congressional Budget Office forecast to cost $400 billion up to 2026. Where will the money come from? More borrowing? And raising taxes?
A question, admittedly rather wild, Mr. Shamir? Is the already financially & socially broken U.S.A. digging it's own ruinous grave, and (deliberately?) setting the stage for the actualization of respected historian Paul Kennedy's theory about world Empires' documented impulse for deficit spending and placing themselves on a trajectory toward extinction?
As President Trump boasts how he will build the U.S. military to "the top of the pack" and frighten all competitors, i.e. Russia, could such excessive expenditures actually turn out & become a Russian advantage for the most of the next decade?
For me, (and I'm a school bus driver & not a monk like the late-Filofei), it makes rather logical sense for Putin and B. Netanyahu to entertain the fact of U.S. demise and Russia's standing as The Third Rome and the city of Moscow as "The New Jerusalem."
Essentially, in a nutshell, I believe Putin's "gift" to P.M. Netanyahu brought forth an understandable & intriguing double entendre. For the present convulsive time, the failing & militarily aggressive U.S.A. can move its embassy to Jerusalem, but the far seeing Zionist Jews, including those rabidly secular, could look forward to building a new Temple in downtown Moscow!
Finally for those who would like to learn about Russian "Old Believers" and the Third Rome
concept, below is an informative academic paper written by Alar Laats from the K.S.K. College of Engineering and Technology. (Please note that due to China's 1979 "1-Child Family" policy, it's projected that within five years, India will become the world's most populous country)
As you please Alar Laats' article is "linked," below?
Thanks again, Israel, for writing such a meaningful article! Soon I'll be out and digging our family car from out of snow drift!
Joseph and Moses in Egypt, and Esther in Persia; compulsively repeating the script interminably, direcing and starring in it.
There arose a Pharaoh who knew not Jospeh
That gap in the script, the abrupt scene change that exonerates, is hard-wired into the Jewish psyche.
Or the one about Haman being the “world’s richest man”. Google can show you that this charge was leveled against Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, Putin, Hitler by Jewish journalists.
That this eternal piece of grand ethnic theater might not repeat and validate Jewish self-conception vis-a-vis the nations is the real Jewish existential crisis. And maybe the worst part is that it’s all ancient ethno-propaganda and never actually happened.
Perhaps that it’s a lie is why the show must go on.
An extremenly dangerous people made of words, driven by ethnomythological compulsions.
average Egyptian landholder;
year 0: Plant and hope
year 1: Eat up the seedcorn
year 2: Sell the family silver
year 3: Borrow money
year 4: Sell the daughters
year 5: Sell the sons
year 6: Die
But we should really care that 'there came someone who knew not Joseph', the man who sought to profit from this.
"Perhaps that it's a lie is why the show must go on".
Are you referring to the Exodus, Purim, and the Holocaust?
The mother of all lies: God was in the real estate business and gave his "Chosen"
Israel. To get it; kill every man, women, child and cattle.
Did God give permission for the first genocide in the Bible... or was it Satan?
And... the show goes on!
So, I would guess, does iffen.
I have come to the conclusion that most of it is fabrication!
For a certain type of Jew, the rest of us are always on probation. Satanyahoo apparently forgot Cyrus the Great who restored the ancient Hebrews to their homeland was a Persian king. No good deed goes unpunished as the Americans say. Before I got sick of the peculiar special pleading of Jewish apologists, I did not notice that every characteristic that they accuse Muslims of harbouring, viz, ancient grudges, self-righteousness, a marked inability to see the other person’s point of view, myth-making from meagre facts etc. etc., are displayed to a similar extent among themselves.
The Talmud states that non-believers are the equivalent of "livestock" to be used for the advantage of the Jew. Punishments for outsiders who transgress against Jews and Muslims are much greater that punishments for Jews and Muslims who commit criminal acts against outsiders.
One difference between Judaism and Islam is the way Jesus Christ is treated.
The Jewish Talmud regards Jesus Christ as an apostate, boiling in excrement for eternity while his mother Mary is considered a harlot who consorted with a Roman soldier.
Islam regards Jesus Christ as a great prophet...not the "Son of God", but a great prophet, nonetheless. His mother Mary is specifically mentioned in the Qur'an and is given a place of high honor.
There are many instances of Jews spitting on and harassing Christians in Israel...
Now which belief system has a greater hatred of Christianity??
That Joseph story was a real humdinger. Imagine at start 7 year famine for your
average Egyptian landholder;
year 0: Plant and hope
year 1: Eat up the seedcorn
year 2: Sell the family silver
year 3: Borrow money
year 4: Sell the daughters
year 5: Sell the sons
year 6: Die
But we should really care that ‘there came someone who knew not Joseph’, the man who sought to profit from this.
Netanyahu never tells the truth. Poor guy doesn’t get much sleep. He even dreams about Iran. That persian monster just can’t leave poor Netanyahu alone. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif gave Netanyahu some history and biblical lessons.
Zarif said Netanyahu distorts both the current reality and the writings in Jewish sources and the Bible.
“Perhaps that it’s a lie is why the show must go on”.
Are you referring to the Exodus, Purim, and the Holocaust?
The mother of all lies: God was in the real estate business and gave his “Chosen”
Israel. To get it; kill every man, women, child and cattle.
Did God give permission for the first genocide in the Bible… or was it Satan?
And… the show goes on!
The anti Russian propaganda seemed to have died down recently, let see if it starts back up again. I noticed a couple of hostile articles in today’s Times, Rupert Murdoch’s neocon mouthpiece.
> There is way out. It is to promote a compromise between Saudis and Iran. The feud between two states is very old, much older than the Islamic revolution, but
…but hope springs eternal in the heart of Israel Shamir, that he can do or SOMETHING that will change the fact that, in 20 years, no one will quote him; but in 3000 years, pretty young Hebrew policewomen will STILL be writing the parking tickets in Jerusalem. Just like they were 3000 years ago.
“…in the old days they were likely to manhandle a Christian, preferably a priest…”
Citation?
????
Was the book itself an antique copy of Josephus’ work? The way it’s written, someone could be lead to think that he wrote it a mere 500 years ago. It was written ~2000 years ago and is well worth a read for anyone interested in today’s geopolitics.
Them there wandering, eternal, “victims” know how to work things.
Events of Jo ois uprising including story of Mosada was recorded by Roman historian Cornelius.
Everything written under name Josephus is a partial copy and forgery.
Judging by Jabr’s persistent questions, there is no light between Israel and Saudi Arabia, too.
Israeli Zionism and Saudi Wahhabism are kindred souls. Ancient, mean, and super tribal.
(And oh yes’ the tie that binds. They bank together also.)
What kind of minds come up with this stuff???
Why the smear? Have you not read the Book of Esther? She was anything but a seductress.
It just goes on and on - Judaism is a house of lies. How sad.
Peace --- Art
Actually Muslims and Jews ARE related and can be compared to “squabbling relatives”…Both the Islamic Qur’an and Jewish Talmud have virtually identical passages that promote each cult’s brand of supremacy over others (unbelievers).
The Talmud states that non-believers are the equivalent of “livestock” to be used for the advantage of the Jew. Punishments for outsiders who transgress against Jews and Muslims are much greater that punishments for Jews and Muslims who commit criminal acts against outsiders.
One difference between Judaism and Islam is the way Jesus Christ is treated.
The Jewish Talmud regards Jesus Christ as an apostate, boiling in excrement for eternity while his mother Mary is considered a harlot who consorted with a Roman soldier.
Islam regards Jesus Christ as a great prophet…not the “Son of God”, but a great prophet, nonetheless. His mother Mary is specifically mentioned in the Qur’an and is given a place of high honor.
There are many instances of Jews spitting on and harassing Christians in Israel…
Now which belief system has a greater hatred of Christianity??
Anyway it works like prions in the brain which destroys healthy neurological tissue and enslaves its host with imaginary bread and mansions floating on the wind.
Was the book itself an antique copy of Josephus' work? The way it's written, someone could be lead to think that he wrote it a mere 500 years ago. It was written ~2000 years ago and is well worth a read for anyone interested in today's geopolitics.
Them there wandering, eternal, "victims" know how to work things.
No, just 1526 copy, published in Tuscanian dialect of the Italian. Probably, was one of the earliest printed books from the Italies.
I must emphasize, again, that anyone who thinks he is entitled to an opinion on today's events needs to read and study Josephus' "Antiquities" and "Wars of the Jews" at a minimum.
Citation?
I agree that such a claim should be cited.
I wonder if he was referring to Lenin’s directives or something earlier.
Note that Lenin did not mention any other than Christian property in the letter.
Dear Jacques Sheete,
Thanks for the very informative comment... you have inspired further thought!
Later, I will reenter Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's "Gulag Archipelago One" and check to see if there's any mention of proletariat-revolutionary sacking of Jewish property.
F.Y.I. I do recall Solzhenitysn's having discussed (somewhere) the Tsarist era pogrom-organizing "Black Hundreds." I must search for information on the latter pogrom in order to learn about it's target. (In meantime, I know that in 1922, the (Bolshevik-driven) Moscow Church trial commenced, and Patriarch Tikhon was summoned as a witness to the Soviet tribunal, and the entire Orthodox Church was branded a "subversive organization")
However, a rather gnatty problem for Jewish Bolsheviks was the fact that the stamp of Old Russia was still ran so deep that the Patriarch (reportedly) received a standing ovation upon his entrance into the tribunal's "Polytechnic Museum."
Ha-ha -- Patriarch Tikhon's entrance & ovation reminded me (in reverse) of P.M. Netanyahu's royal entrance (last year) into the U.S. capital & his address to adoring (disproportionately) anti-Obama Congressmen!
So stupidly pliable have American "voters" become? Were it all not so deadly to the U.S.A., the mass lack of awareness would be laughable.
At any rate, J.S., I do recall how a Russian priest started the Soviet-approved "Living Church" schismatics and aided the work of GPU collaborators.
Remarkable how history does sordidly repeat itself? For example, in the realm of the current (toppled) U.S. government, & as the old "Living Church"stood FORCEFULLY de-Christianized under Stalin, "The Living Church" has non-violently resurrected among America's vast pro-Israel churches.
So it is definitely not strange to see how Pastor John Hagee became a best selling author under the banner of, "Support Israeli wars and facilitate prophecy, including The Second Coming!"
Oh Jesus -- as a life long Byzantine Catholic Church member, I hope the old saying comes true, "what goes around, comes around," and Gospel-practice makes a surprise comeback here.
Finally, J.S., if such evidence exists, I must look into the matter of Moscow Chief Rabbi persecution and seizure of Jewish property during the creation times of the New Soviet Man.
Snow has now covered the front of our Dodge Stratus... and thanks for posting another valuable history lesson!
Whatever your own beef with the Bolsheviks - try again, when someone asks you about Jewish pranks vis-a-vis Christian clergy during the Purim.
Oh my – saving the brand with another lie.
It just goes on and on – Judaism is a house of lies. How sad.
Peace — Art
There's nothing "sad" about Judaism.
In fact, Jews are quite happy.
Just yesterday Intel agreed to purchase Israeli company Mobileye for $15B.
I'm sure this made Israelis happy and it made me happy as I own Mobileye stock and it skyrocketed yesterday.
The question is are YOU happy? I'm sure PORK and beans make you happy!
Sherm
Thanks. I figured that but wanted to clarify it for those who are not familiar with Josephus.
I must emphasize, again, that anyone who thinks he is entitled to an opinion on today’s events needs to read and study Josephus’ “Antiquities” and “Wars of the Jews” at a minimum.
Multiple books which oppose the Judaic narrative are banned by Amazon (under Rabbinic orders) to preserve the lie.
Dear Israel Shamir,
First off, I want to thank you for this outstanding article which I read during the start of a N.E. Pennsylvania snowstorm that is now making my hometown look like Siberia!
Second, and thanks to diligent commenters on The Unz Review, I learned about President Putin’s gift of Flavius’s 500-year old book to P.M. Netanyahu.
If you can, and as I have done a measure of study on Russian history, I ask if you can consider my theory (below) that Vladimir Putin’s “gift” might be a very clever double entendre?
During the latter 15th century and going into the 16th century, “Old Believer”resistance to Orthodoxy became quite a religious force in Russia. By mid-1500′s, an obscure Russian monk explicitly stated that Moscow was destined to become “The Third Rome.”
(Please Note: The 1st “Rome” was of course Rome, the 2nd Byzantium’s Constantinople, and course according to mystical monk, Filofei, the 3rd is Moscow which was destined to be THE NEW JERUSALEM)
What now has me rather intellectually “hot & bothered” is the fact that President Donald Trump is trying to commit the U.S.A. to an insane nuclear modernisation plan that the Congressional Budget Office forecast to cost $400 billion up to 2026. Where will the money come from? More borrowing? And raising taxes?
A question, admittedly rather wild, Mr. Shamir? Is the already financially & socially broken U.S.A. digging it’s own ruinous grave, and (deliberately?) setting the stage for the actualization of respected historian Paul Kennedy’s theory about world Empires’ documented impulse for deficit spending and placing themselves on a trajectory toward extinction?
As President Trump boasts how he will build the U.S. military to “the top of the pack” and frighten all competitors, i.e. Russia, could such excessive expenditures actually turn out & become a Russian advantage for the most of the next decade?
For me, (and I’m a school bus driver & not a monk like the late-Filofei), it makes rather logical sense for Putin and B. Netanyahu to entertain the fact of U.S. demise and Russia’s standing as The Third Rome and the city of Moscow as “The New Jerusalem.”
Essentially, in a nutshell, I believe Putin’s “gift” to P.M. Netanyahu brought forth an understandable & intriguing double entendre. For the present convulsive time, the failing & militarily aggressive U.S.A. can move its embassy to Jerusalem, but the far seeing Zionist Jews, including those rabidly secular, could look forward to building a new Temple in downtown Moscow!
Finally for those who would like to learn about Russian “Old Believers” and the Third Rome
concept, below is an informative academic paper written by Alar Laats from the K.S.K. College of Engineering and Technology. (Please note that due to China’s 1979 “1-Child Family” policy, it’s projected that within five years, India will become the world’s most populous country)
As you please Alar Laats’ article is “linked,” below?
Thanks again, Israel, for writing such a meaningful article! Soon I’ll be out and digging our family car from out of snow drift!
One - the Old Rites Believers (Starovery) appeared only after Patriarch Nikon's reforms on unification of the rites (not the canon or the doctrine) in mid 17th c. Starovery are not "resistance" - they are heretics by all possible standards, who deny communion, altar service, recognized clergy and who, numerous times, decided to resort to a mass-self immolation as a way of "escaping the sin". The issue with them is much, much more serious than whether to cross yourself with 2 or 3 fingers.
Two - Filofei was a great dude, not just a "monk", but a hegumen of a monastery near Pskov, who penned his "Legend of the White Cowl" in 1510 which then found its way to the Grand Prince of Moscow and Rus Vasily III. Note that first Metropolians of Moscow, and then Patriarchs of Moscow and All Russia were wearing a White Cowl.
I must emphasize, again, that anyone who thinks he is entitled to an opinion on today's events needs to read and study Josephus' "Antiquities" and "Wars of the Jews" at a minimum.
OK, I’ll bite. What in particular do you feel is noteworthy in Josephus more than anything else?
The Talmud states that non-believers are the equivalent of "livestock" to be used for the advantage of the Jew. Punishments for outsiders who transgress against Jews and Muslims are much greater that punishments for Jews and Muslims who commit criminal acts against outsiders.
One difference between Judaism and Islam is the way Jesus Christ is treated.
The Jewish Talmud regards Jesus Christ as an apostate, boiling in excrement for eternity while his mother Mary is considered a harlot who consorted with a Roman soldier.
Islam regards Jesus Christ as a great prophet...not the "Son of God", but a great prophet, nonetheless. His mother Mary is specifically mentioned in the Qur'an and is given a place of high honor.
There are many instances of Jews spitting on and harassing Christians in Israel...
Now which belief system has a greater hatred of Christianity??
That accursed religion know as Judaism surely hates all of their spawn for which it is surely to blame. Jesus and Muhammad are in fact brothers as founders of two viral religions all spawned by Judaism. They were after all both candidates for the Messiah. They are only the most famous. Had Sabbatai Zevi or Jacob Frank more success then would have more than this. In fact its quite possible we do still have Sabbatains as a wealthy and powerful elite to this day among us.
Anyway it works like prions in the brain which destroys healthy neurological tissue and enslaves its host with imaginary bread and mansions floating on the wind.
Incorrect!!!!
Purim is the calebration of event when Mordekai through Ester did convince Persian governor
To kill Palestinians, and give the rule of Jerusalem to jo os.
I’m not biting. Go read the things. Your comment #28 tells me you’d likely find a lot of support there for your claims…
The Talmud states that non-believers are the equivalent of "livestock" to be used for the advantage of the Jew. Punishments for outsiders who transgress against Jews and Muslims are much greater that punishments for Jews and Muslims who commit criminal acts against outsiders.
One difference between Judaism and Islam is the way Jesus Christ is treated.
The Jewish Talmud regards Jesus Christ as an apostate, boiling in excrement for eternity while his mother Mary is considered a harlot who consorted with a Roman soldier.
Islam regards Jesus Christ as a great prophet...not the "Son of God", but a great prophet, nonetheless. His mother Mary is specifically mentioned in the Qur'an and is given a place of high honor.
There are many instances of Jews spitting on and harassing Christians in Israel...
Now which belief system has a greater hatred of Christianity??
Muslims and Jo os are not related. Arabs and Jo os are related.
It just goes on and on - Judaism is a house of lies. How sad.
Peace --- Art
Hey Genius
There’s nothing “sad” about Judaism.
In fact, Jews are quite happy.
Just yesterday Intel agreed to purchase Israeli company Mobileye for $15B.
I’m sure this made Israelis happy and it made me happy as I own Mobileye stock and it skyrocketed yesterday.
The question is are YOU happy? I’m sure PORK and beans make you happy!
Sherm
Mazeltov on your monetary good fortune – I am glad for you and yours.
You should double down and go in the morning to the Golan and smell some fresh Arab blood.
Happy – Happy!
Could it get any better? Money and dead enemies.
Peace --- Art
Although it's fruitless to make any sound appeal to "Sherman," but I ask other commenters to
please note the updated finding resulting from a study undertaken by the Pew Research Centre.
As published in "The Economist,"4 March 2017 issue, the Pew Research Center found that "Jews are the most popular religious group in America, edging out Catholics and evangelical Christians and much better liked than either Muslims or atheists."
As Sherman fussed up to owning "skyrocketing Mobileye stock," my family stockholding in "Bush" pork and beans has regrettably nosedived.
But, "don't worry," I am " still happy," -- because as the case goes in Bob Marley's "Little Bird" tweet, "Every little thing is 'gonna be alright!" n'
Selah.
Granted that the prevalence of all three disorders is low, how can anyone be happy when this state of affairs applies? Yeah, I know the source isn’t the best and it could be a forgery, and the info is dated, but is this anything to be happy about? If I had as much coin as Sherm, I'd see to it that something's done about either the situation or the lies about it. I wouldn't be happy while my fellows are suffering. If they are, of course. But then how can they be happy when they're constantly being threatened with extermination?
Martyrs maybe?
It just goes on and on - Judaism is a house of lies. How sad.
Peace --- Art
Arts, don’t mess with Sherm.
Rehmat has been missing for weeks and I think that Gus’s peeps may have killed his goat.
"Arts, don't mess with Sherm"
Iffen ....didn't I strongly suggest you just sip the beer and be silent?
I notice you found another Zionist racist to assist you in your failed effort to push more Hasbara propaganda. What happen to Sam the Sham? I know.. he knows the Purim story and doesn't want be embarrassed trying to support the war criminal, Netanyahu.
See attached .. A spokesman for Iranian Jews slammed Netanyahu for his anti Iranian ranting.
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/03/15/514424/Iran-Jewish-Netanyahu
This needed to be posted because it will never be reported on our Zio Hasbara main stream media.
This is not the first time Israeli Jewish leadership attacked those who pulled the Jew's chestnuts out of the fire. The Jews bombed the King David Hotel and killed British citizens only a couple of years after the British defeated the NAZIs.
Iffen.... you and Sam the Sham are not fighting the good fight. You are trying to defend a cause that is not defensible.
Was the book itself an antique copy of Josephus' work? The way it's written, someone could be lead to think that he wrote it a mere 500 years ago. It was written ~2000 years ago and is well worth a read for anyone interested in today's geopolitics.
Them there wandering, eternal, "victims" know how to work things.
Josephus is an invented figure never existed.
Events of Jo ois uprising including story of Mosada was recorded by Roman historian Cornelius.
Everything written under name Josephus is a partial copy and forgery.
“Note that Lenin did not mention any other ‘Christian property’ in his letter.”
Dear Jacques Sheete,
Thanks for the very informative comment… you have inspired further thought!
Later, I will reenter Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s “Gulag Archipelago One” and check to see if there’s any mention of proletariat-revolutionary sacking of Jewish property.
F.Y.I. I do recall Solzhenitysn’s having discussed (somewhere) the Tsarist era pogrom-organizing “Black Hundreds.” I must search for information on the latter pogrom in order to learn about it’s target. (In meantime, I know that in 1922, the (Bolshevik-driven) Moscow Church trial commenced, and Patriarch Tikhon was summoned as a witness to the Soviet tribunal, and the entire Orthodox Church was branded a “subversive organization”)
However, a rather gnatty problem for Jewish Bolsheviks was the fact that the stamp of Old Russia was still ran so deep that the Patriarch (reportedly) received a standing ovation upon his entrance into the tribunal’s “Polytechnic Museum.”
Ha-ha — Patriarch Tikhon’s entrance & ovation reminded me (in reverse) of P.M. Netanyahu’s royal entrance (last year) into the U.S. capital & his address to adoring (disproportionately) anti-Obama Congressmen!
So stupidly pliable have American “voters” become? Were it all not so deadly to the U.S.A., the mass lack of awareness would be laughable.
At any rate, J.S., I do recall how a Russian priest started the Soviet-approved “Living Church” schismatics and aided the work of GPU collaborators.
Remarkable how history does sordidly repeat itself? For example, in the realm of the current (toppled) U.S. government, & as the old “Living Church”stood FORCEFULLY de-Christianized under Stalin, “The Living Church” has non-violently resurrected among America’s vast pro-Israel churches.
So it is definitely not strange to see how Pastor John Hagee became a best selling author under the banner of, “Support Israeli wars and facilitate prophecy, including The Second Coming!”
Oh Jesus — as a life long Byzantine Catholic Church member, I hope the old saying comes true, “what goes around, comes around,” and Gospel-practice makes a surprise comeback here.
Finally, J.S., if such evidence exists, I must look into the matter of Moscow Chief Rabbi persecution and seizure of Jewish property during the creation times of the New Soviet Man.
Snow has now covered the front of our Dodge Stratus… and thanks for posting another valuable history lesson!
There's nothing "sad" about Judaism.
In fact, Jews are quite happy.
Just yesterday Intel agreed to purchase Israeli company Mobileye for $15B.
I'm sure this made Israelis happy and it made me happy as I own Mobileye stock and it skyrocketed yesterday.
The question is are YOU happy? I'm sure PORK and beans make you happy!
Sherm
Hi Sherm,
Mazeltov on your monetary good fortune – I am glad for you and yours.
You should double down and go in the morning to the Golan and smell some fresh Arab blood.
Happy – Happy!
Could it get any better? Money and dead enemies.
Peace — Art
It all depends on what you consider a Jew.
Islam, like Christianity, can be thought of as a sect of Judaism, so in a spiritual or religious sense they are related
If you subscribe to the notion that Jews are any longer a race, then they are related to the other “Semites,” i.e., descendants of Shem.
However, many Israelis are probably neither Jews in the spiritual sense nor Jews in the genetic sense. The State of Israel is in many ways a perversion of both concepts and they prove it every day by the things they do.
There's nothing "sad" about Judaism.
In fact, Jews are quite happy.
Just yesterday Intel agreed to purchase Israeli company Mobileye for $15B.
I'm sure this made Israelis happy and it made me happy as I own Mobileye stock and it skyrocketed yesterday.
The question is are YOU happy? I'm sure PORK and beans make you happy!
Sherm
“In fact, Jews are quite happy.”
Although it’s fruitless to make any sound appeal to “Sherman,” but I ask other commenters to
please note the updated finding resulting from a study undertaken by the Pew Research Centre.
As published in “The Economist,”4 March 2017 issue, the Pew Research Center found that “Jews are the most popular religious group in America, edging out Catholics and evangelical Christians and much better liked than either Muslims or atheists.”
As Sherman fussed up to owning “skyrocketing Mobileye stock,” my family stockholding in “Bush” pork and beans has regrettably nosedived.
But, “don’t worry,” I am ” still happy,” — because as the case goes in Bob Marley’s “Little Bird” tweet, “Every little thing is ‘gonna be alright!” n’
Selah.
Amazing - the most hurtful culturally destructive people in America are the most well liked.
It will not last.
Peace --- Art
I have read Josephus in its entirety, however I was wondering to what you would apply it since it could be quite vast. It could conceivably used to support Preterism , undermine or support Judiasim or Christianity in any number of ways.
It is vast, and so are the lessons therein. It's beyond someone of my meager abilities to summarize it, and any attempts for me to attempt it especially in a venue such as this would be risible to the max. Any attempt at commentary would be an insult to the work itself. Res ipsa loquitur applies and nothing else will do.
All I can say is that there are many lessons that apply perfectly to today. The basic issues and attempts to deal with them have not changed substantially.
They why do so many, so often, whine and play the victim card so consistently? Aren’t they continuously under siege and existentially threatened or something? Are you really a spokesperson for all who label themselves Jews? How’d that happen?
That’s what makes ya happy? Sounds pretty simple minded to me. Crass and vulgar even. Are you accusing them of being a modern day equivalent of cargo cultists, or what? If so, are you an anti-Semite or mere a self-loather, or what?
Or are you trying to incite another attempt to drive them outta the temple again? What is it?
Apparently you have read it!
It is vast, and so are the lessons therein. It’s beyond someone of my meager abilities to summarize it, and any attempts for me to attempt it especially in a venue such as this would be risible to the max. Any attempt at commentary would be an insult to the work itself. Res ipsa loquitur applies and nothing else will do.
All I can say is that there are many lessons that apply perfectly to today. The basic issues and attempts to deal with them have not changed substantially.
For me personally Josephus provides the ground work which inspired the book of Revelation. Thus it shows the book of Revelation for what it is, an apocalyptic poem that described real events such as Jerusalem rent in three ( 3 factions infighting in Jerusalem) and 1 talent hail stones from the heavens (being the roman catapults).
I was just curious why you thought it was so profound.
You are misquoting here. I wonder, whether deliberately or not. Why not provide more quotes for those, who have an aversion for clicking at the source?
[...]
[...]
And – lo and behold! – suddenly the whole thing acquires a differen meaning. While you tried to pass whatever you “quoted” as the sole essence of the latter. Oh, why, why are you doing this?
Question -which other denomination had funds to expropriate other than ROC?
Whatever your own beef with the Bolsheviks – try again, when someone asks you about Jewish pranks vis-a-vis Christian clergy during the Purim.
Hey Lyttenburgh, why did you post a well known forgery that was debunked years ago? Was that intentional or not? Explain.
Although it's fruitless to make any sound appeal to "Sherman," but I ask other commenters to
please note the updated finding resulting from a study undertaken by the Pew Research Centre.
As published in "The Economist,"4 March 2017 issue, the Pew Research Center found that "Jews are the most popular religious group in America, edging out Catholics and evangelical Christians and much better liked than either Muslims or atheists."
As Sherman fussed up to owning "skyrocketing Mobileye stock," my family stockholding in "Bush" pork and beans has regrettably nosedived.
But, "don't worry," I am " still happy," -- because as the case goes in Bob Marley's "Little Bird" tweet, "Every little thing is 'gonna be alright!" n'
Selah.
“Jews are the most popular religious group in America, edging out Catholics and evangelical Christians and much better liked than either Muslims or atheists.”
Amazing – the most hurtful culturally destructive people in America are the most well liked.
It will not last.
Peace — Art
First off, I want to thank you for this outstanding article which I read during the start of a N.E. Pennsylvania snowstorm that is now making my hometown look like Siberia!
Second, and thanks to diligent commenters on The Unz Review, I learned about President Putin's gift of Flavius's 500-year old book to P.M. Netanyahu.
If you can, and as I have done a measure of study on Russian history, I ask if you can consider my theory (below) that Vladimir Putin's "gift" might be a very clever double entendre?
During the latter 15th century and going into the 16th century, "Old Believer"resistance to Orthodoxy became quite a religious force in Russia. By mid-1500's, an obscure Russian monk explicitly stated that Moscow was destined to become "The Third Rome."
(Please Note: The 1st "Rome" was of course Rome, the 2nd Byzantium's Constantinople, and course according to mystical monk, Filofei, the 3rd is Moscow which was destined to be THE NEW JERUSALEM)
What now has me rather intellectually "hot & bothered" is the fact that President Donald Trump is trying to commit the U.S.A. to an insane nuclear modernisation plan that the Congressional Budget Office forecast to cost $400 billion up to 2026. Where will the money come from? More borrowing? And raising taxes?
A question, admittedly rather wild, Mr. Shamir? Is the already financially & socially broken U.S.A. digging it's own ruinous grave, and (deliberately?) setting the stage for the actualization of respected historian Paul Kennedy's theory about world Empires' documented impulse for deficit spending and placing themselves on a trajectory toward extinction?
As President Trump boasts how he will build the U.S. military to "the top of the pack" and frighten all competitors, i.e. Russia, could such excessive expenditures actually turn out & become a Russian advantage for the most of the next decade?
For me, (and I'm a school bus driver & not a monk like the late-Filofei), it makes rather logical sense for Putin and B. Netanyahu to entertain the fact of U.S. demise and Russia's standing as The Third Rome and the city of Moscow as "The New Jerusalem."
Essentially, in a nutshell, I believe Putin's "gift" to P.M. Netanyahu brought forth an understandable & intriguing double entendre. For the present convulsive time, the failing & militarily aggressive U.S.A. can move its embassy to Jerusalem, but the far seeing Zionist Jews, including those rabidly secular, could look forward to building a new Temple in downtown Moscow!
Finally for those who would like to learn about Russian "Old Believers" and the Third Rome
concept, below is an informative academic paper written by Alar Laats from the K.S.K. College of Engineering and Technology. (Please note that due to China's 1979 "1-Child Family" policy, it's projected that within five years, India will become the world's most populous country)
As you please Alar Laats' article is "linked," below?
Thanks again, Israel, for writing such a meaningful article! Soon I'll be out and digging our family car from out of snow drift!
If you are interested, then there are several corrections.
One – the Old Rites Believers (Starovery) appeared only after Patriarch Nikon’s reforms on unification of the rites (not the canon or the doctrine) in mid 17th c. Starovery are not “resistance” – they are heretics by all possible standards, who deny communion, altar service, recognized clergy and who, numerous times, decided to resort to a mass-self immolation as a way of “escaping the sin”. The issue with them is much, much more serious than whether to cross yourself with 2 or 3 fingers.
Two – Filofei was a great dude, not just a “monk”, but a hegumen of a monastery near Pskov, who penned his “Legend of the White Cowl” in 1510 which then found its way to the Grand Prince of Moscow and Rus Vasily III. Note that first Metropolians of Moscow, and then Patriarchs of Moscow and All Russia were wearing a White Cowl.
Interesting, Lyttenburgh!
It snowed here all day in Scranton , so I walked to Saint George's Social Club, located on Keyser Avenue. I happened to sit next to an old Russian-American "dude," and I told him what you knew about the famous monk, Filofei.
He replied, "Oh, I think he (Filofei) also worked part time at the Novgorod Stock Exchange."
Despite absent sources that would help document your knowledge, thanks for passing on all the corrections, dude!
It's a bit early into the season of lent, but... Christos voskres.
"Feodor Vasiliyevich Kuritsyn (Russian: Федор Васильевич Курицын) (? - died no earlier than 1500), Russian statesman, philosopher and a poet. As a government official and a diplomat, Kuritsyn exerted great influence on the Russian foreign policy in the times of Ivan III. In 1482, he was sent to the Hungarian king Matthias Corvinus to conclude an anti-Polish alliance. In 1494, Kuritsyn was sent to Lithuania for the same purpose. He took part in many negotiations with foreign statesmen in Moscow....
In 1485, Kuritsyn created a club, which later would be considered heretical. He was against monasteries and monasticism, expressed ideas about freedom of human will ("autocracy of the soul"), which he would interpret in a much broader sense than it was allowed by the orthodox theology.
Kuritsyn's name was last mentioned in 1500, when Ivan III gradually changed his attitude towards heretics thanks to hegumen Joseph Volotsky, who had been Kuritsyn's staunch opponent. The tsar's leniency gave way to persecution, which would put an end to activities of Kuritsyn's club. Ivan III, however, spared Kuritsyn due to Volotsky's obvious exaggerations in his accusations."
What Wikipedia shies to tell is that the 'club considered heretical' was the heresy of the Judaizers which was attacking the very foundations of the Church, which spread even to the Court and was eventually harshly put down. Fyodor was shown leniency and 'retired' to a monastery, where he formulated the famous theory of the "Third Rome" under the guise of monk Filofei, as what he thought was a show of repentance. The theory actually retains the 'Judaizing' messianic flavor of the 'Universal Empire' and, contrary to what is repeated ad nauseam, had no influence whatsoever on the policy of the emerging Russian Tsardom. On the contrary it was explicitly rejected. Russia stuck to the political notion of the 'family of nations'. The theory was later embraced by the other heretical schismatics (also tinged with 'Judaizing' messianism), the so-called 'Old Believers'.
If there is a 'double-entendre' in Putin's gift to Netanyahu, it is the warning that Israel would meet the same fate as Judaea if it wanted to play the same game.
This alleged letter of Lenin a well-known forgery, debunked years ago.
Seems like something a smart politician like Lenin would think of.
Only Comrade Kalinin should appear officially in regard to any measures taken–never and under no circumstance must Comrade Trotsky write anything for the press or in any other way appear before the public.
Seems like something a smart politician like Lenin would think of.
Whatever your own beef with the Bolsheviks - try again, when someone asks you about Jewish pranks vis-a-vis Christian clergy during the Purim.
Nope. It was a direct quote from a translation .
Why are you trying to justify Lenin?
Now that’s a fine question. I do not know the answer, but I suspect there were synagogues that could have been subjected to like treatment, no? Were they or not? Since the Bolshies were professed atheists, it would make sense for them to loot and appropriate them as well, so why didn’t Lenin make mention of them?
How many of them were turned into animal stables and pens and used as anti-religion museums?
Why are you accusing me of claiming my quote is the sole essence of the letter? And why are you falsely claiming that there was any change in meaning of what I said?
Lenin and the Bolshies with whom I have a beef, (isn’t it apparent why that would be), were quite simply hideous, murderous, swine. Why attempt to defend such sewage?
Try again.
Yet you didn't do that. Let's see - you began quoting from the "Now, and only now..." sentence, skipping half of the TG, thus deliberately misguing people of the context. Should you continue from here uninterrupted and provide the rest of the TG this would prove that you have, at least, some scruples - but no! Your next part begin's with "In order..." part, where you fail to signify that this is a phrase taken from the middle of the next paragraph. Finally, you conculde with the "The greater the number..." sentence from the end of the 2nd paragraph from where you left. How do you explain that? How do you explain, that you did nothing to signify that the parts quoted are not the entire text, that there are numerous lines between them? How do you explain that you, stragely enough, decided to distort the context?
The answer is obvious, and Mr. Shamir already explained that. In this particular form this "TG to Molotov from Lenin" had been known for many years. All smart-arse Anti-Sovietist Russohobes tried to use it at one time or another, so they became so sure of themselves, that totally forgot that the original existed in the first place.
You are a liar, jacques sheete. Liar, and propagator of the fakes, in which only the Fake News consuming crowd will fall. What I did was pointing out the truth. Are you against the truth? Besides - Lenin did all the justification in this TG, not me. A fine example of the mind, highly susceptible to the conspiracy theories thinking. "I don't know, but!..". Not only you don't know - you deliberately don't want to know. Othervise you'd learn that in the absolute figures speaking, ROC had been richer than any given denomination in the former Russian empire.
As for synagogues repurposed for something else - Google is your friend! Explain then why you chose to quote only 3 phrases which, BY PURE COINCIDENCE, are the same regurgitated by all rabid Russophobic Anti-Sovietitsts? Why these 3 sentences out of enitre TG? What, will you deny that you did it deliberately to scor some points, to distort the message over ideological biases of yours? No. Are you a burzhuy? What they did was simply amazing. Unbelievably amazing, and net positive for the humanity.
The October Revolution was the defining event of the twentieth century. And hitherto makes history - the consequences are grandiose in scale.
I'm not particularly fond of the "romanticism of the revolutionary years", or of the late USSR, preferring the "high imperial style" of Stalinism, but the Soviet Union was undoubtedly the greatest experiment. Yes, the first time it was not brought to the (positive) end - Lenins and Stalins are, alas, rare. But, I think, everything will return in a different guise, but, certainly, not right now. Because the alternative has outlived its usefulness.
I view the October Revolution as one of the most positive changes of Russia in the 20th century. The Bolsheviks can be called bloody and stuff, but they had a totally constructive program and vector of the country's development. Just the total electrification, universal general education and medicine gave the country more than all of the Romanovs. Roughly speaking, the Bolsheviks had historically had to resolve all those problems of Russia that had been accumulating since the time when industrialization began for all other countries. And so, they face a prospect to, realistic "run" over a few years the cycle of development that other countries have managed to complete in a century or more. They assumed this responsibility and brought the matter to an end.
For me, Russian, to diss them? Fuck you! And fuck all Russophebes whoever they are!
Naturally.
Lenin was, of course a pure choir boy, innocent as the driven snow. We all know he would have never thought of anything like that, let alone act on it. Of course.
Can you prove that it was a forgery? It sure sounds like something Lenin would have said.
Whatever your own beef with the Bolsheviks - try again, when someone asks you about Jewish pranks vis-a-vis Christian clergy during the Purim.
Sorry about veering a bit off topic, but you know, stuff happens.
Hey Lyttenburgh, why did you post a well known forgery that was debunked years ago? Was that intentional or not? Explain.
Dear Jacques Sheete,
Thanks for the very informative comment... you have inspired further thought!
Later, I will reenter Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's "Gulag Archipelago One" and check to see if there's any mention of proletariat-revolutionary sacking of Jewish property.
F.Y.I. I do recall Solzhenitysn's having discussed (somewhere) the Tsarist era pogrom-organizing "Black Hundreds." I must search for information on the latter pogrom in order to learn about it's target. (In meantime, I know that in 1922, the (Bolshevik-driven) Moscow Church trial commenced, and Patriarch Tikhon was summoned as a witness to the Soviet tribunal, and the entire Orthodox Church was branded a "subversive organization")
However, a rather gnatty problem for Jewish Bolsheviks was the fact that the stamp of Old Russia was still ran so deep that the Patriarch (reportedly) received a standing ovation upon his entrance into the tribunal's "Polytechnic Museum."
Ha-ha -- Patriarch Tikhon's entrance & ovation reminded me (in reverse) of P.M. Netanyahu's royal entrance (last year) into the U.S. capital & his address to adoring (disproportionately) anti-Obama Congressmen!
So stupidly pliable have American "voters" become? Were it all not so deadly to the U.S.A., the mass lack of awareness would be laughable.
At any rate, J.S., I do recall how a Russian priest started the Soviet-approved "Living Church" schismatics and aided the work of GPU collaborators.
Remarkable how history does sordidly repeat itself? For example, in the realm of the current (toppled) U.S. government, & as the old "Living Church"stood FORCEFULLY de-Christianized under Stalin, "The Living Church" has non-violently resurrected among America's vast pro-Israel churches.
So it is definitely not strange to see how Pastor John Hagee became a best selling author under the banner of, "Support Israeli wars and facilitate prophecy, including The Second Coming!"
Oh Jesus -- as a life long Byzantine Catholic Church member, I hope the old saying comes true, "what goes around, comes around," and Gospel-practice makes a surprise comeback here.
Finally, J.S., if such evidence exists, I must look into the matter of Moscow Chief Rabbi persecution and seizure of Jewish property during the creation times of the New Soviet Man.
Snow has now covered the front of our Dodge Stratus... and thanks for posting another valuable history lesson!
I do what little I can!
There's nothing "sad" about Judaism.
In fact, Jews are quite happy.
Just yesterday Intel agreed to purchase Israeli company Mobileye for $15B.
I'm sure this made Israelis happy and it made me happy as I own Mobileye stock and it skyrocketed yesterday.
The question is are YOU happy? I'm sure PORK and beans make you happy!
Sherm
Hmmm. Somebody’s making stuff up. What gives?
Granted that the prevalence of all three disorders is low, how can anyone be happy when this state of affairs applies?
Yeah, I know the source isn’t the best and it could be a forgery, and the info is dated, but is this anything to be happy about?
If I had as much coin as Sherm, I’d see to it that something’s done about either the situation or the lies about it. I wouldn’t be happy while my fellows are suffering. If they are, of course. But then how can they be happy when they’re constantly being threatened with extermination?
Martyrs maybe?
The one who shouts and points the finger, usually is the bigger criminal: Satanyahu, the massmurderer of Gazans.
Notice also how it puts its hand in front of Putin’s face. I’d have left right there.
I can’t wait to see that smirking pissant go the way of the She Beast, Hillary.
https://youtu.be/d4ZULcG81Ig?t=41
Are you aware of what is a “direct quote”? What you did was to choose just several fragments torn out of the context and try to pass them as the whole of the TG sent to Politburo (and not just to Molotov). Anyone could deduce that simply by reading your own linked source.
Yet you didn’t do that. Let’s see – you began quoting from the “Now, and only now…” sentence, skipping half of the TG, thus deliberately misguing people of the context. Should you continue from here uninterrupted and provide the rest of the TG this would prove that you have, at least, some scruples – but no! Your next part begin’s with “In order…” part, where you fail to signify that this is a phrase taken from the middle of the next paragraph. Finally, you conculde with the “The greater the number…” sentence from the end of the 2nd paragraph from where you left. How do you explain that? How do you explain, that you did nothing to signify that the parts quoted are not the entire text, that there are numerous lines between them? How do you explain that you, stragely enough, decided to distort the context?
The answer is obvious, and Mr. Shamir already explained that. In this particular form this “TG to Molotov from Lenin” had been known for many years. All smart-arse Anti-Sovietist Russohobes tried to use it at one time or another, so they became so sure of themselves, that totally forgot that the original existed in the first place.
You are a liar, jacques sheete. Liar, and propagator of the fakes, in which only the Fake News consuming crowd will fall.
What I did was pointing out the truth. Are you against the truth? Besides – Lenin did all the justification in this TG, not me.
A fine example of the mind, highly susceptible to the conspiracy theories thinking. “I don’t know, but!..”. Not only you don’t know – you deliberately don’t want to know. Othervise you’d learn that in the absolute figures speaking, ROC had been richer than any given denomination in the former Russian empire.
As for synagogues repurposed for something else – Google is your friend!
Explain then why you chose to quote only 3 phrases which, BY PURE COINCIDENCE, are the same regurgitated by all rabid Russophobic Anti-Sovietitsts? Why these 3 sentences out of enitre TG? What, will you deny that you did it deliberately to scor some points, to distort the message over ideological biases of yours?
No. Are you a burzhuy?
What they did was simply amazing. Unbelievably amazing, and net positive for the humanity.
The October Revolution was the defining event of the twentieth century. And hitherto makes history – the consequences are grandiose in scale.
I’m not particularly fond of the “romanticism of the revolutionary years”, or of the late USSR, preferring the “high imperial style” of Stalinism, but the Soviet Union was undoubtedly the greatest experiment. Yes, the first time it was not brought to the (positive) end – Lenins and Stalins are, alas, rare. But, I think, everything will return in a different guise, but, certainly, not right now. Because the alternative has outlived its usefulness.
I view the October Revolution as one of the most positive changes of Russia in the 20th century. The Bolsheviks can be called bloody and stuff, but they had a totally constructive program and vector of the country’s development. Just the total electrification, universal general education and medicine gave the country more than all of the Romanovs. Roughly speaking, the Bolsheviks had historically had to resolve all those problems of Russia that had been accumulating since the time when industrialization began for all other countries. And so, they face a prospect to, realistic “run” over a few years the cycle of development that other countries have managed to complete in a century or more. They assumed this responsibility and brought the matter to an end.
For me, Russian, to diss them? Fuck you! And fuck all Russophebes whoever they are!
According to Butler, for Stalin to kill tens of millions of people was "necessary to realize his vision" and anyway, Butler sez, "they were kulaks." Dispensable human material.
Hitler killing far fewer (if truth be told, which it never is), was, according to selfsame Butler, a crime of the greatest magnitude in history, a view seconded, thirded, and 6 millionthed, by the Harry Fleishes of this benighted world, because its goal was "the eradication of an entire people," more specifically, people in whom Butler had a interest (not some Stealing most of what was left standing after Brits & USAF bombed the hell out of Germany provided a big boost also.----
Hamentashen -- sweets named for a millennia-old tyrant.
Caused me to remember how, when the kids were still eating at our table, we occasionally treated to Napoleons, from the bakery shop. They were great.
The trend suggests that some day, young people will gather around a plate of Hitler confections to celebrate Aryan Nationalism, as Gustafus recounted: .Even more importantly, gustafus, Hitler, Goering, Hjalmar Schacht et cie successfully implemented implemented an economic system https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkenkfRTn4cthat upended the debt-based system that was/is, according to Jerry Muller, the innovation of Jews
https://www.ghi-dc.org/fileadmin/user_upload/GHI_Washington/Publications/Bulletin58/bu58_9.pdf
On that score, I quibble with gustafus's statement that My assessment, based on Hitler's oft-repeated warning that manipulation of Germany's economic matters by "Jews and western financiers" must cease or meet with dire consequences, is that the Third Reich perceived the financial interference of Jews (& others) as "mortal enemies," but not Jews as Jews. That's an extremely important distinction, borne out in rhetoric and practice.
gustafus continued: Will the Hitler commemorative pastry be Cupcakes tricked out like lampshades??
Look at the punk not even standing to greet Putin. Too bad Putin didn’t stand back just out of reach and force the moron to lean way forward or stand…
Notice also how it puts its hand in front of Putin’s face. I’d have left right there.
I can’t wait to see that smirking pissant go the way of the She Beast, Hillary.
One - the Old Rites Believers (Starovery) appeared only after Patriarch Nikon's reforms on unification of the rites (not the canon or the doctrine) in mid 17th c. Starovery are not "resistance" - they are heretics by all possible standards, who deny communion, altar service, recognized clergy and who, numerous times, decided to resort to a mass-self immolation as a way of "escaping the sin". The issue with them is much, much more serious than whether to cross yourself with 2 or 3 fingers.
Two - Filofei was a great dude, not just a "monk", but a hegumen of a monastery near Pskov, who penned his "Legend of the White Cowl" in 1510 which then found its way to the Grand Prince of Moscow and Rus Vasily III. Note that first Metropolians of Moscow, and then Patriarchs of Moscow and All Russia were wearing a White Cowl.
“Two — Filofei was a great dude, not just a “monk,” but a hegumen of a monastery near Pskov”
Interesting, Lyttenburgh!
It snowed here all day in Scranton , so I walked to Saint George’s Social Club, located on Keyser Avenue. I happened to sit next to an old Russian-American “dude,” and I told him what you knew about the famous monk, Filofei.
He replied, “Oh, I think he (Filofei) also worked part time at the Novgorod Stock Exchange.”
Despite absent sources that would help document your knowledge, thanks for passing on all the corrections, dude!
It’s a bit early into the season of lent, but… Christos voskres.
The likely picture of the Persepolis on the Second Temple wall was most likely to remind the Jews of the benevolence of the Zoroastrianism, practiced by the then Persians and not of the dubious Iranians of the modern era professing Islam!
...but hope springs eternal in the heart of Israel Shamir, that he can do or SOMETHING that will change the fact that, in 20 years, no one will quote him; but in 3000 years, pretty young Hebrew policewomen will STILL be writing the parking tickets in Jerusalem. Just like they were 3000 years ago.
To what the pretty Hebrew woman was handing out the tickets 3000 years ago? Bullock carts misplaced in the front of the Temple!
Mr. Shamir,
It was with a great sense of relief that I finally read about the real [not so]subtle point made by Putin when presenting Bibi with the ‘Jewish War’. Of course, I could not expect that you would miss it. But it looks that it was lost upon everyone else. But I am probably one of the rare people who read Josephus (in parentheses, the ‘Testimonium Flavianum’ is authentic).
Too bad Netanyahu is a smirking thug, and Trump, like all recent US presidents, seems to be an utterly clueless ignoramus under the influence of the neocons who's already backtracking on his promises to accommodate Russia.
As for Iran, they have never, ever been a threat to the US or the Ziomob in Israel and should be left alone. Fine culture, fine people, great history.
One - the Old Rites Believers (Starovery) appeared only after Patriarch Nikon's reforms on unification of the rites (not the canon or the doctrine) in mid 17th c. Starovery are not "resistance" - they are heretics by all possible standards, who deny communion, altar service, recognized clergy and who, numerous times, decided to resort to a mass-self immolation as a way of "escaping the sin". The issue with them is much, much more serious than whether to cross yourself with 2 or 3 fingers.
Two - Filofei was a great dude, not just a "monk", but a hegumen of a monastery near Pskov, who penned his "Legend of the White Cowl" in 1510 which then found its way to the Grand Prince of Moscow and Rus Vasily III. Note that first Metropolians of Moscow, and then Patriarchs of Moscow and All Russia were wearing a White Cowl.
It is known for long (among scholars) that the ‘great dude’ Filofei was no other than:
“Feodor Vasiliyevich Kuritsyn (Russian: Федор Васильевич Курицын) (? – died no earlier than 1500), Russian statesman, philosopher and a poet. As a government official and a diplomat, Kuritsyn exerted great influence on the Russian foreign policy in the times of Ivan III. In 1482, he was sent to the Hungarian king Matthias Corvinus to conclude an anti-Polish alliance. In 1494, Kuritsyn was sent to Lithuania for the same purpose. He took part in many negotiations with foreign statesmen in Moscow….
In 1485, Kuritsyn created a club, which later would be considered heretical. He was against monasteries and monasticism, expressed ideas about freedom of human will (“autocracy of the soul”), which he would interpret in a much broader sense than it was allowed by the orthodox theology.
Kuritsyn’s name was last mentioned in 1500, when Ivan III gradually changed his attitude towards heretics thanks to hegumen Joseph Volotsky, who had been Kuritsyn’s staunch opponent. The tsar’s leniency gave way to persecution, which would put an end to activities of Kuritsyn’s club. Ivan III, however, spared Kuritsyn due to Volotsky’s obvious exaggerations in his accusations.”
What Wikipedia shies to tell is that the ‘club considered heretical’ was the heresy of the Judaizers which was attacking the very foundations of the Church, which spread even to the Court and was eventually harshly put down. Fyodor was shown leniency and ‘retired’ to a monastery, where he formulated the famous theory of the “Third Rome” under the guise of monk Filofei, as what he thought was a show of repentance. The theory actually retains the ‘Judaizing’ messianic flavor of the ‘Universal Empire’ and, contrary to what is repeated ad nauseam, had no influence whatsoever on the policy of the emerging Russian Tsardom. On the contrary it was explicitly rejected. Russia stuck to the political notion of the ‘family of nations’. The theory was later embraced by the other heretical schismatics (also tinged with ‘Judaizing’ messianism), the so-called ‘Old Believers’.
If there is a ‘double-entendre’ in Putin’s gift to Netanyahu, it is the warning that Israel would meet the same fate as Judaea if it wanted to play the same game.
The Talmud states that non-believers are the equivalent of "livestock" to be used for the advantage of the Jew. Punishments for outsiders who transgress against Jews and Muslims are much greater that punishments for Jews and Muslims who commit criminal acts against outsiders.
One difference between Judaism and Islam is the way Jesus Christ is treated.
The Jewish Talmud regards Jesus Christ as an apostate, boiling in excrement for eternity while his mother Mary is considered a harlot who consorted with a Roman soldier.
Islam regards Jesus Christ as a great prophet...not the "Son of God", but a great prophet, nonetheless. His mother Mary is specifically mentioned in the Qur'an and is given a place of high honor.
There are many instances of Jews spitting on and harassing Christians in Israel...
Now which belief system has a greater hatred of Christianity??
Intriguingly, the Talmud boils Jesus for eternity in semen. The other enemies of the Jews, Titus and Balaam are boiled in excrement. In another section, these three are summoned from hell by an Emperor and asked should he persecute the Jews. Jesus alone said no because, as translated, they are the apple of his eye. I suppose these could be interpolations, but it might suggest they cursed Jesus’s teaching rather than his upbringing which was Jewish of course. A moment of indulgence by the Talmud?
Isn’t Purim effectively a generalized celebration of the defeat of the Jews’ enemies* throughout all time?
* Some would say the Jews’ victims.
It was a picture of Susa, or Shoshan, in its Hebrew name.
Events of Jo ois uprising including story of Mosada was recorded by Roman historian Cornelius.
Everything written under name Josephus is a partial copy and forgery.
Can you share with us how you made this fenomenal ‘discovery’?
Here is my reasoning why.
Some people who dislike Jooz are calling them a tribe.
That is in my opinion the ultimate irony.
Jooz were never a tribe. Jooz were collection of slaves of Egypt gained in any wars Pharaoh waged against tribes and nations surrounding them. Although there could be that one tribe, particularly Hebrews was prevalent among them, but there is no record about them as where they lived before capture and anything about history before capture. Naturally the story of Abraham is an invented story. One day these people whose affiliation was only the fact that the had common ties as being slaves made a revolution. Once they crossed the red see led by Moses, the primary goal of leadership of uprising was to keep this people together and create a nation, and prevent them returning to their native lands.
This epic effort undiminished, although the methods may be changed, survived to present days.
Keith Says:
“Arts, don’t mess with Sherm”
Iffen ….didn’t I strongly suggest you just sip the beer and be silent?
I notice you found another Zionist racist to assist you in your failed effort to push more Hasbara propaganda. What happen to Sam the Sham? I know.. he knows the Purim story and doesn’t want be embarrassed trying to support the war criminal, Netanyahu.
See attached .. A spokesman for Iranian Jews slammed Netanyahu for his anti Iranian ranting.
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/03/15/514424/Iran-Jewish-Netanyahu
This needed to be posted because it will never be reported on our Zio Hasbara main stream media.
This is not the first time Israeli Jewish leadership attacked those who pulled the Jew’s chestnuts out of the fire. The Jews bombed the King David Hotel and killed British citizens only a couple of years after the British defeated the NAZIs.
Iffen…. you and Sam the Sham are not fighting the good fight. You are trying to defend a cause that is not defensible.
The article proper states the following (which should send Bibi "boiling in ....")
"According to Jewish accounts, Persian King Xerxes I discovered his viceroy Haman the Agagite’s conspiracy to slaughter Jews some 2,500 years ago and had him executed. ...Netanyahu has been selective in his recount of history, ignoring the Hebrew Bible which has repeatedly praised Persian King Cyrus the Great as the patron and deliverer of the Jews who put an end to their Babylonian captivity." http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/03/15/514424/Iran-Jewish-Netanyahu
If anything, the bloody anti-Persian celebration of Purim and the deadly demonization of Iranians by ziocons (the international Lobby) make a spectacular case of ingratitude.
The demonized Germans understand this. The demonized Russians understand this.
I have seen long time ago first movie about Masada there was reference to Cornelius.
It was with a great sense of relief that I finally read about the real [not so]subtle point made by Putin when presenting Bibi with the 'Jewish War'. Of course, I could not expect that you would miss it. But it looks that it was lost upon everyone else. But I am probably one of the rare people who read Josephus (in parentheses, the 'Testimonium Flavianum' is authentic).
Esoteric trivia escapes the peons.
It was with a great sense of relief that I finally read about the real [not so]subtle point made by Putin when presenting Bibi with the 'Jewish War'. Of course, I could not expect that you would miss it. But it looks that it was lost upon everyone else. But I am probably one of the rare people who read Josephus (in parentheses, the 'Testimonium Flavianum' is authentic).
Putin is definitely a class act.
Too bad Netanyahu is a smirking thug, and Trump, like all recent US presidents, seems to be an utterly clueless ignoramus under the influence of the neocons who’s already backtracking on his promises to accommodate Russia.
As for Iran, they have never, ever been a threat to the US or the Ziomob in Israel and should be left alone. Fine culture, fine people, great history.
I agree, V. Putin is a (political) "class act" on the international scene. However, below is an article written in April 2001 and where author J. St. Clair finds Putin less than a "class act" on the personal side of the scale.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2001/04/17/down-the-river-with-vladimir-putin/
P.M. Netanayahu is a "smirking thug" but that is a esential job requirement for one to become Israel's P.M.
At any rate, please note how author Israel Shamir wrote, "I am aware of realpolitik."
Today, & speaking respectfully to I.S., the honorable concept of "realpolitik" is down sized to something recklessly UNREAL.
For me, Political scientist, I can list (off hand) quite a few interesting circumstances that might influence President Putin to "drop Iran."
A "realpolitik" advocate would benefit by staying " tuned" to the virtually "unreal" possibilities that could happen while B. Netanyahu has the ear of our planet's two (2) Superpower leaders.
For now, I want to offer a claim that there's more going on in discussions involving international Oligarchs, Putin, Netanyahu, and Trump than I (a school bus driver) can handle alone.
It's been real and thanks for the exchange!
It is vast, and so are the lessons therein. It's beyond someone of my meager abilities to summarize it, and any attempts for me to attempt it especially in a venue such as this would be risible to the max. Any attempt at commentary would be an insult to the work itself. Res ipsa loquitur applies and nothing else will do.
All I can say is that there are many lessons that apply perfectly to today. The basic issues and attempts to deal with them have not changed substantially.
Indeed I have read it but unless you are after some specific things , I am not sure why Josephus was so essential in general. I think I found Thucydides to have had more of an impact on me , but that is because it served my interest in the economics of imperialism.
For me personally Josephus provides the ground work which inspired the book of Revelation. Thus it shows the book of Revelation for what it is, an apocalyptic poem that described real events such as Jerusalem rent in three ( 3 factions infighting in Jerusalem) and 1 talent hail stones from the heavens (being the roman catapults).
I was just curious why you thought it was so profound.
Nothing, it seems can be presented that isn't called a fraud by someone, but reading Josephus gives a lot of insight into what's going on today. Fraud or not, it reveals a lot of the methods that people resort to today.
For me it shows especially how it's not exactly new how devious the Israeli leadership today is, and that certain people are not always the poor little victims we're supposed to think they are.
That's one reason why I try to avoid long discussions on most topics. A person cannot state anything clearly enough to avoid being misinterpreted.
Notice the ridiculous responses I got to my post #22, for example.
It just isn't worth the effort to offer explanations in most cases and in this case, that's all I'm gonna say. In my opinion the case is closed. I will engage in no further discussion about it.
Even the name Josephus is kind of relatively idiotic conception. The name Joseph is an ancient Jooish name although I do suspect that the name was probably stolen from Phoenicians. Most of the Roman first names are ending with us (Julius Augustus Luculus etc.) So somebody who was rewriting history was taking Joowish name added to it Roman ending, trying to add authenticity. Jooz are well known to rewrite history. Wikipedia is the shining example. Jooz love to present and emphasize their prominence in human development and history, by stealing intellectual properties and historical writings of other nations. Most of the Old Testament stories were taken from Babylonian writings and Babylonian legends.
Here is my reasoning why.
Some people who dislike Jooz are calling them a tribe.
That is in my opinion the ultimate irony.
Jooz were never a tribe. Jooz were collection of slaves of Egypt gained in any wars Pharaoh waged against tribes and nations surrounding them. Although there could be that one tribe, particularly Hebrews was prevalent among them, but there is no record about them as where they lived before capture and anything about history before capture. Naturally the story of Abraham is an invented story. One day these people whose affiliation was only the fact that the had common ties as being slaves made a revolution. Once they crossed the red see led by Moses, the primary goal of leadership of uprising was to keep this people together and create a nation, and prevent them returning to their native lands.
This epic effort undiminished, although the methods may be changed, survived to present days.
Why does every discussion having to do with Jews always seem to boil down to religion or a religious context? Is Judaism a religion … a tight-knit ethnic community … or an exclusive global business syndicate?
I remember reading a study that alleged that (at least in the United States), only 17% of Jews were religious. The other 83% valued Judaism for its ceremonials and business connections.
Indeed, I once worked for a Jewish millionaire with a solid reputation and status in the Jewish community. He told me he was a non-practicing Jew; he said he was an atheist.
For me personally Josephus provides the ground work which inspired the book of Revelation. Thus it shows the book of Revelation for what it is, an apocalyptic poem that described real events such as Jerusalem rent in three ( 3 factions infighting in Jerusalem) and 1 talent hail stones from the heavens (being the roman catapults).
I was just curious why you thought it was so profound.
I just feel that it makes sense in general to get as close to primary sources as possible. Note that even that is fraught with controversy.
Nothing, it seems can be presented that isn’t called a fraud by someone, but reading Josephus gives a lot of insight into what’s going on today. Fraud or not, it reveals a lot of the methods that people resort to today.
For me it shows especially how it’s not exactly new how devious the Israeli leadership today is, and that certain people are not always the poor little victims we’re supposed to think they are.
The bulk of the Jews are actually fitting to destroy themselves with this Israel idea. Their strength was in the diaspora. They are now assembling into the kind of state that they demonstrated can be so easily subverted. However that is religion for you. It is a blind fold.
I remember reading a study that alleged that (at least in the United States), only 17% of Jews were religious. The other 83% valued Judaism for its ceremonials and business connections.
Indeed, I once worked for a Jewish millionaire with a solid reputation and status in the Jewish community. He told me he was a non-practicing Jew; he said he was an atheist.
That’s a good question and I’ve asked several rabbis and have heard no definitve answer beyond what’s given here:
Evidently today, in practice, certain segments of the population function as a super-mafia. It is not monolithic.
For me personally Josephus provides the ground work which inspired the book of Revelation. Thus it shows the book of Revelation for what it is, an apocalyptic poem that described real events such as Jerusalem rent in three ( 3 factions infighting in Jerusalem) and 1 talent hail stones from the heavens (being the roman catapults).
I was just curious why you thought it was so profound.
I never said I thought it was profound. I never even thought it was profound. The word, “profound” in connection with Josephus never ever occurred to me.
That’s one reason why I try to avoid long discussions on most topics. A person cannot state anything clearly enough to avoid being misinterpreted.
Notice the ridiculous responses I got to my post #22, for example.
It just isn’t worth the effort to offer explanations in most cases and in this case, that’s all I’m gonna say. In my opinion the case is closed. I will engage in no further discussion about it.
Nothing, it seems can be presented that isn't called a fraud by someone, but reading Josephus gives a lot of insight into what's going on today. Fraud or not, it reveals a lot of the methods that people resort to today.
For me it shows especially how it's not exactly new how devious the Israeli leadership today is, and that certain people are not always the poor little victims we're supposed to think they are.
Josephus might give a second look at what is already readily apparent in the bible. The problem is people are so used to the Christian interpretation that they are blind to it. The Jewish Messiah is quite obviously a conqueror. Judaism is not a pacifist religion of frolicking sheep headers.
The bulk of the Jews are actually fitting to destroy themselves with this Israel idea. Their strength was in the diaspora. They are now assembling into the kind of state that they demonstrated can be so easily subverted. However that is religion for you. It is a blind fold.
"Arts, don't mess with Sherm"
Iffen ....didn't I strongly suggest you just sip the beer and be silent?
I notice you found another Zionist racist to assist you in your failed effort to push more Hasbara propaganda. What happen to Sam the Sham? I know.. he knows the Purim story and doesn't want be embarrassed trying to support the war criminal, Netanyahu.
See attached .. A spokesman for Iranian Jews slammed Netanyahu for his anti Iranian ranting.
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/03/15/514424/Iran-Jewish-Netanyahu
This needed to be posted because it will never be reported on our Zio Hasbara main stream media.
This is not the first time Israeli Jewish leadership attacked those who pulled the Jew's chestnuts out of the fire. The Jews bombed the King David Hotel and killed British citizens only a couple of years after the British defeated the NAZIs.
Iffen.... you and Sam the Sham are not fighting the good fight. You are trying to defend a cause that is not defensible.
The good article that you provided a link to, has this comment: “Tomb of Esther and Mordachai, the two Jewish heroes of Purim story are in Iran, lasted all these thousands of years, overseen by Iranian jews to this date. Until Netanyahu came around, the jewish history celebrated this particular story, as how kind Iran from ancient times been to Jews. It is only under this mass murderer Netanyahu, that the story is being changed. He is rewriting Jewish history for his demonic plans.”
The article proper states the following (which should send Bibi “boiling in ….”)
“According to Jewish accounts, Persian King Xerxes I discovered his viceroy Haman the Agagite’s conspiracy to slaughter Jews some 2,500 years ago and had him executed. …Netanyahu has been selective in his recount of history, ignoring the Hebrew Bible which has repeatedly praised Persian King Cyrus the Great as the patron and deliverer of the Jews who put an end to their Babylonian captivity.” http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/03/15/514424/Iran-Jewish-Netanyahu
If anything, the bloody anti-Persian celebration of Purim and the deadly demonization of Iranians by ziocons (the international Lobby) make a spectacular case of ingratitude.
The demonized Germans understand this. The demonized Russians understand this.
Purim was a pure slaughter (was it 75,000?) justified by the preemptive war principle. No different than Stalin purges based on rumors, false accusation, provocations and denunciations but really driven by paranoias and blood lust. If Russians were like Jews in 1000 years from now they might celebrate a holiday to commemorate the destruction of the enemies of the people by Stalin in 1930′s. If the recent efforts of neo-Stalinist and Russian chauvinists to whitewash Soviet crimes, exemplified here by commenters like Smoothie and Lyttenburgh and Stalin sympathizer Israel Shamir, succeed it may become reality.
Too bad Netanyahu is a smirking thug, and Trump, like all recent US presidents, seems to be an utterly clueless ignoramus under the influence of the neocons who's already backtracking on his promises to accommodate Russia.
As for Iran, they have never, ever been a threat to the US or the Ziomob in Israel and should be left alone. Fine culture, fine people, great history.
Jacques,
I agree, V. Putin is a (political) “class act” on the international scene. However, below is an article written in April 2001 and where author J. St. Clair finds Putin less than a “class act” on the personal side of the scale.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2001/04/17/down-the-river-with-vladimir-putin/
P.M. Netanayahu is a “smirking thug” but that is a esential job requirement for one to become Israel’s P.M.
At any rate, please note how author Israel Shamir wrote, “I am aware of realpolitik.”
Today, & speaking respectfully to I.S., the honorable concept of “realpolitik” is down sized to something recklessly UNREAL.
For me, Political scientist, I can list (off hand) quite a few interesting circumstances that might influence President Putin to “drop Iran.”
A “realpolitik” advocate would benefit by staying ” tuned” to the virtually “unreal” possibilities that could happen while B. Netanyahu has the ear of our planet’s two (2) Superpower leaders.
For now, I want to offer a claim that there’s more going on in discussions involving international Oligarchs, Putin, Netanyahu, and Trump than I (a school bus driver) can handle alone.
It’s been real and thanks for the exchange!
I'm not sure I'd put too much faith in what he has to say. Counterpunch keeps asking for contributions but they'll get none from me while he's on board.
Yet you didn't do that. Let's see - you began quoting from the "Now, and only now..." sentence, skipping half of the TG, thus deliberately misguing people of the context. Should you continue from here uninterrupted and provide the rest of the TG this would prove that you have, at least, some scruples - but no! Your next part begin's with "In order..." part, where you fail to signify that this is a phrase taken from the middle of the next paragraph. Finally, you conculde with the "The greater the number..." sentence from the end of the 2nd paragraph from where you left. How do you explain that? How do you explain, that you did nothing to signify that the parts quoted are not the entire text, that there are numerous lines between them? How do you explain that you, stragely enough, decided to distort the context?
The answer is obvious, and Mr. Shamir already explained that. In this particular form this "TG to Molotov from Lenin" had been known for many years. All smart-arse Anti-Sovietist Russohobes tried to use it at one time or another, so they became so sure of themselves, that totally forgot that the original existed in the first place.
You are a liar, jacques sheete. Liar, and propagator of the fakes, in which only the Fake News consuming crowd will fall. What I did was pointing out the truth. Are you against the truth? Besides - Lenin did all the justification in this TG, not me. A fine example of the mind, highly susceptible to the conspiracy theories thinking. "I don't know, but!..". Not only you don't know - you deliberately don't want to know. Othervise you'd learn that in the absolute figures speaking, ROC had been richer than any given denomination in the former Russian empire.
As for synagogues repurposed for something else - Google is your friend! Explain then why you chose to quote only 3 phrases which, BY PURE COINCIDENCE, are the same regurgitated by all rabid Russophobic Anti-Sovietitsts? Why these 3 sentences out of enitre TG? What, will you deny that you did it deliberately to scor some points, to distort the message over ideological biases of yours? No. Are you a burzhuy? What they did was simply amazing. Unbelievably amazing, and net positive for the humanity.
The October Revolution was the defining event of the twentieth century. And hitherto makes history - the consequences are grandiose in scale.
I'm not particularly fond of the "romanticism of the revolutionary years", or of the late USSR, preferring the "high imperial style" of Stalinism, but the Soviet Union was undoubtedly the greatest experiment. Yes, the first time it was not brought to the (positive) end - Lenins and Stalins are, alas, rare. But, I think, everything will return in a different guise, but, certainly, not right now. Because the alternative has outlived its usefulness.
I view the October Revolution as one of the most positive changes of Russia in the 20th century. The Bolsheviks can be called bloody and stuff, but they had a totally constructive program and vector of the country's development. Just the total electrification, universal general education and medicine gave the country more than all of the Romanovs. Roughly speaking, the Bolsheviks had historically had to resolve all those problems of Russia that had been accumulating since the time when industrialization began for all other countries. And so, they face a prospect to, realistic "run" over a few years the cycle of development that other countries have managed to complete in a century or more. They assumed this responsibility and brought the matter to an end.
For me, Russian, to diss them? Fuck you! And fuck all Russophebes whoever they are!
hooray for the Bolshies!
(As I understand the events/personalities, Trotsky was the dude who got high on killing, while Lenin opted for a kinder, gentler form of revolution and, in genuine Machiavellian fashion, killed only the necessary few — like Trotsky. Ironical that US neocons are acolytes of Trotsky, not Lenin.)
Susan Butler luvs her Stalin; so did FDR, Butler claims.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?190721-1/dear-mr-stalin
According to Butler, for Stalin to kill tens of millions of people was “necessary to realize his vision” and anyway, Butler sez, “they were kulaks.” Dispensable human material.
Hitler killing far fewer (if truth be told, which it never is), was, according to selfsame Butler, a crime of the greatest magnitude in history, a view seconded, thirded, and 6 millionthed, by the Harry Fleishes of this benighted world, because its goal was “the eradication of an entire people,” more specifically, people in whom Butler had a interest (not some
Stealing most of what was left standing after Brits & USAF bombed the hell out of Germany provided a big boost also.
Hamentashen — sweets named for a millennia-old tyrant.
Caused me to remember how, when the kids were still eating at our table, we occasionally treated to Napoleons, from the bakery shop. They were great.
The trend suggests that some day, young people will gather around a plate of Hitler confections to celebrate Aryan Nationalism, as Gustafus recounted:
Even more importantly, gustafus, Hitler, Goering, Hjalmar Schacht et cie successfully implemented implemented an economic system
that upended the debt-based system that was/is, according to Jerry Muller, the innovation of Jews
https://www.ghi-dc.org/fileadmin/user_upload/GHI_Washington/Publications/Bulletin58/bu58_9.pdf
On that score, I quibble with gustafus’s statement that
My assessment, based on Hitler’s oft-repeated warning that manipulation of Germany’s economic matters by “Jews and western financiers” must cease or meet with dire consequences, is that the Third Reich perceived the financial interference of Jews (& others) as “mortal enemies,” but not Jews as Jews. That’s an extremely important distinction, borne out in rhetoric and practice.
gustafus continued:
Will the Hitler commemorative pastry be Cupcakes tricked out like lampshades??
The article proper states the following (which should send Bibi "boiling in ....")
"According to Jewish accounts, Persian King Xerxes I discovered his viceroy Haman the Agagite’s conspiracy to slaughter Jews some 2,500 years ago and had him executed. ...Netanyahu has been selective in his recount of history, ignoring the Hebrew Bible which has repeatedly praised Persian King Cyrus the Great as the patron and deliverer of the Jews who put an end to their Babylonian captivity." http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/03/15/514424/Iran-Jewish-Netanyahu
If anything, the bloody anti-Persian celebration of Purim and the deadly demonization of Iranians by ziocons (the international Lobby) make a spectacular case of ingratitude.
The demonized Germans understand this. The demonized Russians understand this.
Repeating total nonsense. Haman was Palestinian. Even bible confirm that.
Citation, please?
I agree, V. Putin is a (political) "class act" on the international scene. However, below is an article written in April 2001 and where author J. St. Clair finds Putin less than a "class act" on the personal side of the scale.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2001/04/17/down-the-river-with-vladimir-putin/
P.M. Netanayahu is a "smirking thug" but that is a esential job requirement for one to become Israel's P.M.
At any rate, please note how author Israel Shamir wrote, "I am aware of realpolitik."
Today, & speaking respectfully to I.S., the honorable concept of "realpolitik" is down sized to something recklessly UNREAL.
For me, Political scientist, I can list (off hand) quite a few interesting circumstances that might influence President Putin to "drop Iran."
A "realpolitik" advocate would benefit by staying " tuned" to the virtually "unreal" possibilities that could happen while B. Netanyahu has the ear of our planet's two (2) Superpower leaders.
For now, I want to offer a claim that there's more going on in discussions involving international Oligarchs, Putin, Netanyahu, and Trump than I (a school bus driver) can handle alone.
It's been real and thanks for the exchange!
Chuck,
I’m not sure I’d put too much faith in what he has to say. Counterpunch keeps asking for contributions but they’ll get none from me while he’s on board.
I understand one's harboring of ill feelings toward Counterpunch and J. St. Clair. It's understandable how you are "turned off" by Counterpunch annual contribution drives, but I had hoped you would have read the article that I "linked."
Oh well, what I wanted to drive home to you was the fact that St. Clair's article was posted, April 2001. Five months later, the 9-11 attacks occurred and the Bush administration announced that the world was "changed forever" and Vladimir Putin reported that he had "premonitions" about the event.
Figuring you may try to make connection with my line of reasoning, I trust you will look at the article "linked" below and a 9-11 story line which is near forgotten.
http://www.edition.cnn.com/2002/WORLD/europe/09/10/ar911.russia.putin/index.html
As you might be aware, Jacques, V. Putin quickly assured President W. Bush of Russia's total support as the U.S. military launched attacks upon al-Qaeda's sanctuary, Afghanistan, and "kill" the man who ordered the downing of the two W.T.C. towers, O.B.L. (In November, 2001, President W. Bush and Putin took Superpower-counsel in a summit meeting)
Finally, I know that you recall how the Corporate Media & the D.N.C. were assigning blame to Putin for influencing Donald Trump's presidential election. Oddly enough, and it was only a little over a month ago this year, reports flowed out of the Kremlin that suggested President Putin has very compromising satellite photos of the 9-11 attack which would damage P. Zelikow's "911 Commission Report."
Jacques -- if a person like me and thousands of other (scepitcal) nationalist Americans are not "on board" whatsoever with the U.S. government's (non) investigation & ridiculous explanation on how 9-11 happened, I can not in any way accept that Vladimir Putin has bitten into the "Whopper" that 19-fanatical Arabs, with box cutters, took down the Twin Towers.
In fact, I am convinced that P. Zelikow's "Report" continues to inspire secret laughter in the halls of D.C., Tel Aviv, and yes -- Moscow.
(Note: On You Tube, I believe there is a video available which provides the Russian government statement about their having compromising satellite imagery on 9-11)
Thanks and good night!
You are right. But it was nothing esoteric to it. It was made in plain view. If esoterica being by definition ‘secret’ escape the peons, failure to see what’s obvious is sign of obtusity, if not obduracy. “For I will not go up with thee, because thou art a stiff-necked people, lest I consume thee by the way. 4 And the people having heard this grievous saying, mourned in mourning apparel. 5 For the Lord said to the children of Israel, Ye are a stiff-necked people; take heed lest I bring on you another plague, and destroy you…”
I'm not sure I'd put too much faith in what he has to say. Counterpunch keeps asking for contributions but they'll get none from me while he's on board.
Jacques,
I understand one’s harboring of ill feelings toward Counterpunch and J. St. Clair. It’s understandable how you are “turned off” by Counterpunch annual contribution drives, but I had hoped you would have read the article that I “linked.”
Oh well, what I wanted to drive home to you was the fact that St. Clair’s article was posted, April 2001. Five months later, the 9-11 attacks occurred and the Bush administration announced that the world was “changed forever” and Vladimir Putin reported that he had “premonitions” about the event.
Figuring you may try to make connection with my line of reasoning, I trust you will look at the article “linked” below and a 9-11 story line which is near forgotten.
http://www.edition.cnn.com/2002/WORLD/europe/09/10/ar911.russia.putin/index.html
As you might be aware, Jacques, V. Putin quickly assured President W. Bush of Russia’s total support as the U.S. military launched attacks upon al-Qaeda’s sanctuary, Afghanistan, and “kill” the man who ordered the downing of the two W.T.C. towers, O.B.L. (In November, 2001, President W. Bush and Putin took Superpower-counsel in a summit meeting)
Finally, I know that you recall how the Corporate Media & the D.N.C. were assigning blame to Putin for influencing Donald Trump’s presidential election. Oddly enough, and it was only a little over a month ago this year, reports flowed out of the Kremlin that suggested President Putin has very compromising satellite photos of the 9-11 attack which would damage P. Zelikow’s “911 Commission Report.”
Jacques — if a person like me and thousands of other (scepitcal) nationalist Americans are not “on board” whatsoever with the U.S. government’s (non) investigation & ridiculous explanation on how 9-11 happened, I can not in any way accept that Vladimir Putin has bitten into the “Whopper” that 19-fanatical Arabs, with box cutters, took down the Twin Towers.
In fact, I am convinced that P. Zelikow’s “Report” continues to inspire secret laughter in the halls of D.C., Tel Aviv, and yes — Moscow.
(Note: On You Tube, I believe there is a video available which provides the Russian government statement about their having compromising satellite imagery on 9-11)
Thanks and good night!
"Hey Gamal! Where are these blades made from - Algeria? They always go cheap on the suicide missions!"
Peace.
Thanks for the correction, Doctor!
I understand one's harboring of ill feelings toward Counterpunch and J. St. Clair. It's understandable how you are "turned off" by Counterpunch annual contribution drives, but I had hoped you would have read the article that I "linked."
Oh well, what I wanted to drive home to you was the fact that St. Clair's article was posted, April 2001. Five months later, the 9-11 attacks occurred and the Bush administration announced that the world was "changed forever" and Vladimir Putin reported that he had "premonitions" about the event.
Figuring you may try to make connection with my line of reasoning, I trust you will look at the article "linked" below and a 9-11 story line which is near forgotten.
http://www.edition.cnn.com/2002/WORLD/europe/09/10/ar911.russia.putin/index.html
As you might be aware, Jacques, V. Putin quickly assured President W. Bush of Russia's total support as the U.S. military launched attacks upon al-Qaeda's sanctuary, Afghanistan, and "kill" the man who ordered the downing of the two W.T.C. towers, O.B.L. (In November, 2001, President W. Bush and Putin took Superpower-counsel in a summit meeting)
Finally, I know that you recall how the Corporate Media & the D.N.C. were assigning blame to Putin for influencing Donald Trump's presidential election. Oddly enough, and it was only a little over a month ago this year, reports flowed out of the Kremlin that suggested President Putin has very compromising satellite photos of the 9-11 attack which would damage P. Zelikow's "911 Commission Report."
Jacques -- if a person like me and thousands of other (scepitcal) nationalist Americans are not "on board" whatsoever with the U.S. government's (non) investigation & ridiculous explanation on how 9-11 happened, I can not in any way accept that Vladimir Putin has bitten into the "Whopper" that 19-fanatical Arabs, with box cutters, took down the Twin Towers.
In fact, I am convinced that P. Zelikow's "Report" continues to inspire secret laughter in the halls of D.C., Tel Aviv, and yes -- Moscow.
(Note: On You Tube, I believe there is a video available which provides the Russian government statement about their having compromising satellite imagery on 9-11)
Thanks and good night!
Hey Chuck,
Awesome image of a bunch of guys sawing at the corners of the high-rises with box cutters.
“Hey Gamal! Where are these blades made from – Algeria? They always go cheap on the suicide missions!”
Peace.