Pittsburgh: Advice to Jews

I was hesitant to write on the subject while the Pittsburgh dead weren’t buried yet. I know, it is not a valid consideration for the militant pundits. The US Jews accused President Trump and the Israeli Jews blamed Palestinians for the shooting as on the cue before the victims were declared dead. However, you can’t talk sense before the dead are laid to rest. Now we can deliberate on guilt and blame.
The man who killed eleven Jews in Pittsburgh did it to have his objection to immigration heard. If he would be allowed to say that on his page in Facebook, instead of being blocked, these old people would still be alive. If the New York Times would allow anti-immigration feelings to be expressed and discussed on paper instead of being delegitimised, these old people would be still alive. The closing of all but ultra-liberal outlets for opinion expression had created a powerful pent-up pressure that caused the already unhinged man to go crazy.
If there are no newspapers, no public TV stations, not even a post in Facebook to say what you are eager to say, sooner or later guns will do the talking. Surely the guys who organised this massive silencing and censorship campaign are smart enough to expect exactly this outcome. They aren’t entitled to act surprised.
The US has never had a mass shooting of Jews until now, but the US has never had such an effective silencing campaign with at least half of its population including the President banned from sharing their marginalised views. It is elementary physics, the pent-up pressure leads to explosion. Problems should be discussed and feelings vented, otherwise people will die.
President Trump, a simple soul, said the Jews had to defend themselves and install armed guards. Jews have enough armed guards. There is an Israeli-established institution that trains and arms Jews for the Jewish organisation in Pennsylvania. The US Jews have enough of everything, and a lot of power, but they are short of responsibility. Irresponsible power breeds hubris, while hubris leads to nemesis in the shape of a man with a rifle.
Instead of taking responsibility for their actions, Jews prefer to deny it. At a demo confronting President Trump upon his arrival to Pittsburgh, they flatly denied their actions in favour of immigration. The gunman, they said, “believed anti-semitic lies that Jews were funding the caravan.” At the same time, before the victims were buried, the Jewish organisations, such as HIAS, swore they will continue to deliver immigrants to the unwilling country, even if it is against the law. They defied the law by hiding illegals and protecting the smugglers. This readiness to break or bend the law is a dangerous feature for a powerful but rather small elite group. They should stick to the law with both hands, instead of setting an example of embracing illegality.
Indeed some ethical considerations could be placed above the law, but not with such abandon, not with such ease. Antigone broke the law and buried her brother, but she was not surprised to die for this transgression. These guys break the law and expect to be lauded for that.
Why American Jews support immigration, while Israeli Jews do not allow Gentiles to immigrate into the Jewish state? Double standards, you’d say. They do to you what they do not want to be done to them. – Not exactly. The Jews consider themselves a unique exterritorial community, while other nations are territorial. In the much-loved New Year prayer, the Jews praise Almighty for “He didn’t make us as the Nations of the Lands, the Families of the Earth” (עלינולשבחשלאעשנו כגוייהארצות ולאשמנוכמשפחותהאדמה).
In the Jewish view, the difference between [non-Jewish] territorial nations is of slight importance in comparison with the existential distinction between Jews and the nations of the lands. For this reason, Jews aren’t ‘racists’ – they do not think one race is preferable to another. Excepting Jews, for sure, who are a totally different story. As all Gentiles are quite the same for Jews, preferences (aka racism) of a Gentile are silly and meaningless, in the Jewish eyes.
Iroquois may consider themselves totally different from Huron or Blackfoot, but for the Europeans, all of them are Red Indians. Likewise, for Jews all Gentiles are quite the same.
Though this beautiful Jewish non-racism of being above races is based on theological grounds, it has economic consequences. Jewish economics is a miraculous magic of turning anybody’s blood and sweat into gold, and this magic works fine with whites, blacks and Latinos. Jews were traditionally into money, and the money of the black is of the same colour as the money of the white. The black and the white pay the same rent for the apartment the Jew lets them. The Mexican and the German pay the same commission to the Jewish bank.
Jews are exterritorial, in contra-distinction to the rest of humanity, to the Nations of the Lands. Israel is a brave [British?] experiment to ‘range Jews’ (in the words of Halford Mackinder), and indeed settled territorial Jews of Israel behave like all settled nations: they understand the difference between tribes and object to immigration. The US Jews still act as exterritorial Jews: they approve of immigration as it enlarges the pool of available customers. This is fine; such views are legitimate; Jews always embrace them. What is not so fine, that they tend to delegitimise the regular view of territorial nations.
If there is a lesson to Jews to be learned from Pittsburgh shooting it is “you should act responsible”. The Jews took control over a valuable public resource, that is the US mass media, and use it for their advantage with childish abandon. This is irresponsible. They should allow other views to be published and discussed without being marginalised and delegitimised.
Whenever people complain about Jewish behaviour, the Jews usually answer with the accusation of antisemitism, a mysterious and eternal Gentile hatred of Jews. This is too easy. The second lesson is “be more critical to yourself”. If your child comes home and complains about being bullied, you should ask him in what way his behaviour contributed to it. Bullying is surely bad, but the victim contribution should be discussed and taken care of.
Alas, in the modern paradigm it is not encouraged. There is a veritable taboo on dealing with victim contribution, whether it is the sexual misconduct or immigration argument. While unreservedly condemning the criminal action, we should also help victim by discussing his or her contribution.
If you want to eliminate negative feelings towards Jews, you should listen to complaints. If people complain about Jewish landlords or Jewish bankers, there is a easy way for a Jew, that is to retort “It is an old antisemitic canard” and a hard way: don’t be a landlord, don’t be a banker, eat your bread by the sweat of your brow, behave towards your non-Jewish neighbour in the same way you want him to relate to you. Take a position for regulation of banks and landlords. Do not allow them to skin people, for they will blame Jews.
Do not use your Jewishness as a spade to dig with. If you want to help refugees, or promote free trade or gay marriages, do not say “I do it because of my Jewish principles”, for it is silly. If you want President Trump to be impeached or re-elected, do not call for it “as a Jew”, do it as an American. Leave Jewishness for your Sabbath.
The victims weren’t connected with the immigration issue at all. There is no possible justification for the murder. But the sick head of the murderer accepted as positive truth silly claims of the immigration activists that they act as Jews and for the Jewish cause. They should be more cautious and more responsible before they claim acting for the whole body of American Jews.
Be honest and avoid weasel words. If you support affirmative action for blacks and Latinos, demand the Jews to be counted as a separate group. At present, the affirmative action is fuelled at sole expense of the white Gentiles, while the Jewish students still have their seats at the Ivy League secured, as Ron Unz proved.
If you support immigration of labourers, demand recognition of their learning certificates. If you are a physician, demand immediate acceptance and unlimited entry of foreign doctors. If you are a lawyer, ditto. It is unfair that immigrants you invite and bless can’t compete with you.
If you don’t do it, show your understanding of people who had suffered because of immigration and positive discrimination, instead of calling them ‘racists’. This is called for by the Jewish law saying ענייעירךקודמים, the poor of your town should be attended before the poor of other towns. Usually Jews think it refers only to poor Jews, but you may count it in a more general way.
Some Pittsburgh mourners wrapped up in Israeli flags. This is not appropriate. The Squirrel Hill Jews didn’t come under fire because of Israel, though Israeli government ministers were pleased to use the occasion to do their shtick and call for aliyah and for eternal hatred to Arabs and Muslims (unless they are called Mohammed bin Salman, live in Riyadh and want to fight Iranians). Israeli Jews have their own reckoning; their treatment of Gaza will bring retribution on their heads yet. The US Jews will do wise if they would not undersign this huge and growing debt.
Their own debt caused by irresponsible behaviour should be taken care of. And that can be done by paying heed to complaints of their fellow-citizens.
Israel Shamir can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
I agree with most of what you say, but most Jews won’t.
That’s because most Jews can’t believe that other human beings can be governed by an internal sense of “fair play”. Jews believe that if they yield on even the tiniest point, then the flood gates of persecution will open. So we Gentiles, who have invented virtually every game played around the globe today, are regarded by Jews as unsportsmanlike at the deepest level.
The definition of a “game” is that the outcome isn’t fatal or doesn’t inflict permanent injury. A good way to summarize it is that a game can be played twice a day by the same players. Any behavior which contravenes this is ruled out. Laws regarding e.g. investing and banking work the same way. Swindling and cheating are not allowed because they result in permanently crippling a class of players.
Our entire system is built on the unconscious premise that even if you fail in this life, your sons or daughters may succeed. So it used to be common to hear people say, “Life is a game”. I don’t hear that much anymore.
“That’s because most Jews can’t believe that other human beings can be governed by an internal sense of “fair play”.”
Of course, and perhaps you don’t even realize it, is that your confirmation bias is coloring your judgement. The reality is that “fair play” is not exclusively the domain of one group, or that another group lacks this ability.
“Jews believe that if they yield on even the tiniest point, then the flood gates of persecution will open.”
Replace “Jews” with “People from different walks of life” and you would be accurate.
“So we Gentiles, who have invented virtually every game played around the globe today, are regarded by Jews as unsportsmanlike at the deepest level.”
Actually, it would be individual groups of people who invented those “games”.
“I don’t hear that much anymore.”
Then you don’t get out much, because that phrase remains a powerful force even today.
This guy was not silenced. What he said about the Jews made no sense. He was stringing together disjointed and meaningless anti-semetic remarks that were as hateful as they were meaningless. He’s either nuts, or an pawn of the security agencies. I find the whole episode suspect.
Thank you for a most thoughtful piece. It seems churlish to pick holes but here goes.
For this reason, Jews aren’t ‘racists’ – they do not think one race is preferable to another
I think there is by now sufficient evidence to show that Jews have a least preferred race, the white race, and a least preferred religion, Christianity. Gilad Atzmon writes that ‘within the Jewish political universe, the indigenous population is always an enemy…Maybe this helps explain why Jewish history is a chain of countless holocausts and pogroms.’
The jooie Cock Cutter Cultists think they and their wealth / perks / status will be safer if whites are degraded and made a minority ……..and hence kept very very busy grappling with the fecund brown / black / yellow hordes.
The CCCs are absolutely correct in their assessment.
The Pittsburgh gunman made clear his battle was against the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society because of its support for immigrants, and not because it is Jewish. Of course the corporate media seized the pretext to terrorize U.S. Jews into support for Israel as their only haven in a world where every non-Jew has no other ambition in life than to march all Jews into gas chambers. Moreover, as Shamir observes, repression produces violence. But Shamir provides no evidence that the HIAS “defied the law by hiding illegals and protecting the smugglers.” We expect such “journalism” from the New York Times, et al. I would have expected better from Shamir.
I agree with Shamir that a lock step narrative from the mainstream press on any issue creates pent-up tension, but think it is a mistake to edify Bowers, who did something reprehensible and irrational, as a martyr for free speech.
Anyone who unhesitatingly believes this was a real event, that these Jews were actually killed, may know a lot about Jews but does not know much about what has been going on in the U.S.. In this case it may well be that these Pittsburgh Jews are simply being used. It is interesting to read up on the Pittsburgh Jewish community and find out this entire geographic area including Squirrel Hill is a eruv.
@ThreeCranes
{ So it used to be common to hear people say, “Life is a game”. I don’t hear that much anymore.}
There is a reason for that.
Life appears to be rapidly concocting substitutes for the crazed actions of humanity. If we postpone the inevitable just a little longer it may come to pass.
https://robertmagill.wordpress.com/2018/10/29/the-purpose-of-life-is-life-amen/
Wow.. a poignant and compelling statement, unfortunately being read by far too few Americans.
re HIAS, swore they will continue to deliver immigrants to the unwilling country, even if it is against the law. They defied the law by hiding illegals and protecting the smugglers.
This statement is correct, HIAS hides illegals in sanctuary cities and aids smugglers getting those illegals into the US .
Lots of Christian organizations are in this immigration racket, including the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service who targets small ethnically white small towns in the US by importing people like the Somalis.
Look what is happening in Lewiston, Maine
The ones who invented multiculturalism were WASP’s, but it’s obvious that they cross-learned with the Jews few things. The Jews treatment of everybody else – other than themselves as equal is not being non-racist, it’s the ultimate racism.
How so? Because they treat everybody else like they are the same from the position of superiority, i.e. you are all the same in our eyes and we are better than you.
It looks like the WASP elites learned this from the Jews when they created the BS multiculturalism. Multiculturalism was meant that everybody is going to be treated equally. Unfortunately, the way the WASP elites interpret multiculturalism is: “In our eyes you are all equal, and we are better than all of you”.
Basically, in WASP elites eyes we are all “N” words and are treated as such. It’s equal treatment all right, but not a desired one. The reason why Jews support uncontrolled immigration is easy to explain – as long as any country continues to massively import people who are less desirable than the Jews – appearance and customs wise – Jews think that they are safe.
The Jews think that by importing immigrants who are more “deplorable” than them, the bigots will be picking on the new arrivals, and leave the Jews alone. It’s not a bad math, but it doesn’t work. It doesn’t work because the Jews started the trend, they were the first to “immigrate” to white nations, the first to refuse to integrate, and on top of it all the first to support immigration to the lands that they refuse to assimilate to. If you are going to live in a land which you’re going to adopt as your own – more or less – you should start thinking about what’s the best for that land, and not what’s best for you personally.
The purpose of what I’m about to write is not to defend Hitler; his merits or demerits are beside the point. The point is to address Israel Shamir’s contention that repression produces a powder keg reaction.
A fair view of the history of the National Socialist Party reveals that it too, during its formative years, suffered repression at the hands of the Communists and the German mainstream press. If history is any guide then, suppression of the right to be heard only drives groups underground. Like-minded people who found themselves banished from the sphere of public discourse were drawn to the meetings and speeches.
In light of this analogous historical example before us, I believe that Shamir has a very strong case. Contrary to the Left’s “if we give them a venue then we are only legitimizing their insidious message”, I believe that daylight is the best disinfectant. Ideas aired openly can be debated and refuted.
The Left, and Jews in particular, disagree with this because they don’t trust the average person to come to sane, reasonable conclusions. In its belief that people must be led by Thinkers who will do the thinking for them, the Left shows itself to be cynical manipulators.
As I have pointed out before, we need only look at how well people manage to drive on our public roads to see that, given relative autonomy coupled with a well-defined set of rules that are strictly enforced, the public in general does quite a good job in choosing to behave in a rational, optimal manner. And I added that one key element of this system is that people are allowed to arrange their choices so as to optimize their own well being. They can easily see how the system serves them and their self interest–and that’s a good thing.
Now when a system has become opaque, when people can no longer see how their choices benefit them, then sure, they will behave “irrationally”, just as the Left contends. If such a system is to sustain itself then the disoriented rabble must be tricked or coerced into doing what their leaders want. But that indicates a failure of the system, not the people trying to live within it. It is a breakdown of cause and effect, of sanity. And this is exactly the model that the leading ideologues of the Left are pushing on the American people.
For trying to bring this insanity to light, leading intellectuals of the right are deplatformed. People who are so hellbent on their mission that they can’t listen to the warnings and admonitions of their critics often do great harm to themselves and others. Even such well-intentioned warnings as this are brushed aside.
too much truth especially this:
white Americans used to be the same way but they are starting to figure things out, Jews otoh have a long long way to go
Jews indeed have animus against Christ and Christianity; I do not think Jews are against white race, this is fantasy. Gilad says that native is an enemy of the Jew. I think it is exaggeration. Jews live off native, traditionally. Exploitation, yes, enmity – no.
As for “Jewish history is a chain of countless holocausts and pogroms” this is another fantasy of Gilad. Jews like to say that, so you won’t envy them too much, but Jews had and have it as good as anybody, for the last thousand years of recorded history.
No evidence? Thousands of google hits, like this one
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-us-sanctuary-cities-jewish-groups-work-to-provide-safe-harbor-for-immigrants/
I agree, surely that was a nut case; not a martyr, but even a nutcase could live on without killing others if he would be able to vent his anger.
somewhat related, Mike Pence brought a “Christian Rabbi” to a campaign event and he said some prayers for the victims in Pittsburgh
the outrage by Jews expressed in this twitter thread at the thought of a “Christian Rabbi” was hilarious to me:
https://mobile.twitter.com/rafaelshimunov/status/1057062637320790017
i bet none of those posting in the thread ever expressed any outrage at the claim by some that the United States is a “Judeo-Christian” country nor did they wonder (((who))) is pushing Christian churches to have guest Rabbis and Imams preach to their congregations
inclusivity for you but not for me
israel shamir—This list of over 350 Jewish expulsions does seem to support Gilad Atzmon’s thesis. Click on the graphic to enlarge it.
What took them so long? Doesn’t sound very Jewish of them.
Agreed. This dude was just nuts. Does anybody remember that white guy that was denied some kind of license or certificate (paralegal, I think) because of his “racist” views? He then went on a shooting rampage of random minority-looking people. There’s an example where Shamir’s argument is likely valid; the Establishment denied him the ability to address his grievances peacefully.
no, the msm and the jews ignored what he said because then they’d have to draw a link between jewish behavior and the resultant shooting and then jews might be advised to change their behavior
even worse, the general public might agree that the shooter had a valid point
the same could be said for Catholic Charities and Lutheran Services, two other groups engaged in treason for profit
‘israel shamir—This list of over 350 Jewish expulsions does seem to support Gilad Atzmon’s thesis. Click on the graphic to enlarge it.’
Yeah; but things are tough all over. How many expulsions of Muslims have occurred? The Rohingya are being expelled right now. What about the fates of the peoples of both Americas? That of the Germans of Eastern Europe after World War Two? That of the Russians under the Tartar Yoke — and under that of the disproportionately Jewish Bolsheviks?
Etc, etc. Possibly you can demonstrate a unique victimhood for Jews — but I’m disinclined to accept it on faith. I’ll also point out that they have sinned as well as being sinned against — their role in Bolshevism and the dreary sadism of their treatment of the Palestinians being the most recent examples.
I don’t buy into the vision of monolithic villainy that anti-semites tend towards when it comes to Jews. However, I’m also unwilling to grant them that special halo of immaculate innocence and martyrdom Jews themselves lay claim to.
I grew up with such sorrowful stories of suffering Jews. However, compare the Jewish fate with fate of any non-Jewish upper-class or clergy, and then you’ll see the Jews fared better. Even Spanish expulsion was better for Jews than for Moors. Jews were allowed to baptise and remain, the Moors were expelled even if they were baptised. In Poland, Jews managed better than Polish nobles, ditto in Russia. Mobile and exterritorial people, Jews easily moved from a country to a country. Sometimes this trek has been presented as expulsion or refuge-seeking, but I would take it with a grain of salt.
Colin Wright—Gilad Atzmon’s thesis is that Jews bring disaster on themselves. I agree with him. Multiculturalism is always a bad idea (the Dutch Foreign Minister said recently, ‘Give me an example of a multi-ethnic or a multi-cultural society, in which the original population still lives, and where there is a peaceful cohabitation. I don’t know one.’) and even more so when the outsiders work against the best interests of the indigenes.
Please Mr. Shamir,
Why should any of us really care if this guy had “anger to vent” or if he was partially sane , totally sane, or a bonko nutcase ?
Isn’t that all just conjecture, on your part, anyway ?
If this guy was not just one more tool, enacting out another (well rehearsed) “deep state terror event” designed to push through certain terror/hate laws in the upcoming midterms, then he was most certainly a vicious “mass murderer”.
Which should bring us all to thinking about why “Mass Murder” is such a heinous crime and how ALL “mass murderers” should be in federal prison….. for life.
What matters, Mr Shamir, is that he be prosecuted and sentenced for the crimes he has committed.
It was nice to see our fine attorney general on the television, within the hour, enacting “swift” justice against this “hate filled” criminal .
Making us all feel like the system works .
But if mass murder is a crime and we have a system of justice that works…shouldn’t Mr. Bowers be given a number and asked to wait in line behind every single individual who conspired to defraud the American people into illegally Mass Murdering millions of Iraqi people, Libyan people, Syrian people and Yemeni people ?
Isn’t the mass murder of “millions” of innocent people a crime, no less so …..than “eleven”, Mr Shamir ?
Isn’t “defrauding” the United States into committing ” Illegal wars of aggression” an act of “mass murder” no less “heinous”….. than Squirrel Hill ?
Shouldn’t there be “priority status” given to the acts of “mass murder” which have illegally drained the taxpayers pockets of tens upon tens of TRILLIONS of dollars ?
Where is the justice there ?…..where are all the SWIFT prosecutions ?
Where is the D.O.J ?
Where is the Attorney General’s “grand” announcement on television ?
Where, Mr, Shamir, are all the prosecutions for Mass Murder…which really matter first ?
Where are all the prosecutions for “mass murder “, Mr Shamir, which really matter “most” ?
Where are they ?
The Dutch foreign minister has never heard of Switzerland? Extraordinary.
I can almost guarantee the main stream media and social media platforms will continue with the squelching of free speech. HIAS says it will continue its path and even break laws to do its bidding. I will be blunt and truthful here the Jews have learned nothing from their tribes thousands of years of existence on this planet. If you continue to walk into the same hole over and over again it is called insanity.
dearieme—The Dutch foreign minister has never heard of Switzerland?
He has heard of Switzerland, and of Switzerland’s problems with Islam.
‘…Multiculturalism is always a bad idea (the Dutch Foreign Minister said recently…’
Oh, you can have a multi-cultural society alright — the Ottoman Empire was an excellent example of one, and it endured for six hundred years. So, to some extent, was Latin America until very recently. They do their thing down in the village, we do our thing up here in the big house.
However, to make it work you need a high degree of social stratification — and enforcement of that stratification. Basically, you can have any two of the following three qualities.
1. Diversity.
2. Equality.
3. Functionality.
Any two. Not, however, all three at once. That’s never happened in the history of man. As we have the misfortune of seeing, it’s impressively not happening right now.
Shamir is always worth reading.
The Dutch Forign Minister is the representative of a far-right party with many nazi hints…making fact based statements is not their thing….
Russia….is an example….Bolivia another one….Not to mention the former USSR….and former ( before the attack from the West ) Syrian Arab Republic….
How would he do it? What for would he need it ?
He has enough with “Mein Kampf”…
“Israel Shamir” loves to blame the Jews for their tribulations. His point is always the same. If anti-semitism troubles you, don’t be a Jew.
HIAS is one of a dozen NGO’s that sponsor these caravans. Ain’t nobody shootin’ up the UCC’s (Church World Service) or the Lutherans (Lutheran Family Service) or even the Kathlicks (Catholic Charities.)
Yes, Jews who trash Trump are dumb, but that’s the point, isn’t it. Jewish Americans are as dumb as non-Jewish Americans and don’t pretend to be otherwise. To say that American Jews, on the whole, believe all this “special nation” stuff is like saying African Americans, on the whole, are adhering to the religion of their Zulu ancestors. Even today’s Zulus don’t adhere to the religion of their Zulu ancestors.
“Shamir” is the worst kind of troll. He should be turned over to Don Lemon, Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow and made to listen to their nightly TV tirades.
I agree with the pressure-cooker/deplatforming argument as the impetus of this and similar such incidents. Charlie Hebdo?
For this reason, I hope that Gab gets revivified and/or that Facebook expands to serve the needs that it must always have had to serve, its pivotal position being what it is.
I think that that’s an important point and it can apply in general to all multicultural countries.
Try (officially) asking each citizen if they have a primary loyalty to their country of citizenship or “elsewhere” without having to specify which is the elsewhere.
If the answer is “elsewhere” then they are welcome to retain their residence with all rights and obligations, such as legal protection, healthcare, pay taxes, start businesses etc. but would lose the right to vote and serve in the military. This is logical since they are reclassified as “long term foreign residents” and have a primary loyalty to another country.
Since the article is a about American Jews, they would need to commit to the United States or to Israel. Committing to Israel would be quite legitimate and understandable and it wouldn’t change their rights in any way relative to Americans – other than not having the vote and not being allowed to hold positions in government.
It would be a process of clarity and transparency that would clear the air. US long term Jewish residents could openly support Israel without having to engage in the doubletalk.
From what I was told, the Ottoman Empire encouraged, first and foremost, the conversion of all “others” to Islam. Substantial tax relief was always awarded to the converted, not those who sought to maintain their own religions.
As far as I can tell, the US constitution is perhaps the best “living” example of an architecture of government which allows everyone the freedom of their own beliefs and the freedom to recognize the unique cultural past from which they originate.
It does this precisely because it centers “all” rights (be that natural or man made) on the “individual” .
If there is “genius” in this document, it is that it places the “individual” as the supreme and singular owner of every right there is.
The state has no rights , whatsoever, aside from providing for the common defense, promoting the general welfare ,and securing the blessings of liberty to the individuals which comprise its citizenship.
Representatives of the “state” have no right ,whatsoever, to defraud its citizens… in any way, shape or form.
They have no “right” to defraud us into war…they have no “right” to spy on us illegally…and they have no “right” to bankrupt our country by engaging its citizens in illegal wars of aggression, anywhere… at anytime.
.
False flag.
‘From what I was told, the Ottoman Empire encouraged, first and foremost, the conversion of all “others” to Islam. Substantial tax relief was always awarded to the converted, not those who sought to maintain their own religions…’
Yes — but the point is that the Ottoman Empire did indeed successfully govern a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religion society for five hundred years.
However, they did so by maintaining a very definite heirarchy among the various groups. Conversely, here in the US, we managed to maintain a high degree of equality — but insisted on assimilation as the ideal. Until about fifty years ago, there was no nonsense about ‘diversity.’ Everyone becomes an American. Full stop.
You can have your equality, or you can have your diversity. Evidence to date suggests you can’t have both.
They go together. To exploit others you have to feel some antipathy towards and have no respect for them.
Jews have always exploited non Jews…..the tribe could not survive economically just among themselves…..so they exploited their host societies.
For all the braying about self determination the Jews have never accomplished anything on their own…..unless you call bribing, blackmailing, playing the victim and deceiving accomplishments…..everything have received has been from the ‘others’.
Without access to the Non Jewish world of commerce and education the Jews would dry up and disappear….Israel wouldn’t last 90 days.
Prove me wrong by citing an example of what Jews have created when cut off from the others world.
Point well taken.
“but even a nutcase could live on without killing others if he would be able to vent his anger”
Is that so? I don’t think you’ve thought through many of your points carefully. I will take to heart some of your suggestions, including that Jews ought to consider not using the phrase “as a Jew” while engaging in social causes.
But you do not know the circumstances of this pilgrim’s regress.
You should know that venting his anger was exclusively what he did on the social fora for the past two years or so. Do you mean to assert that, had he been venting at the comments section of the New York Times, he mightn’t have committed the act? Novel hypothesis Israel! Take it up with the NYT, why don’t you, this keen insight!
Prior to his metamorphosis, his SM posts were rather innocuous; one can sense the palpable change into a Jew-hater over the years of online consumption of filth, peddled at Gab and elsewhere. Actually, a better conjecture would be that had he been paid a visit by law enforcement during his radicalisation, he might’ve abandoned his fevered dreams.
What happens is you can’t have either? If there are too many immigrants and minorities who don’t want to assimilate and no definite hierarchy among the various groups either?
Of all the people to snow over, deny a voice to, demonize in the press, Hollywood, academia, politics, the entire society, in fact. For 50 years, they shit all over the ancestors of the guys that killed all the Indians, conquered the land and were tough enough to build and defend it all. And, not to be ignored, these are the guys with all the guns.
I’ll take the White guys with all the guns, giving 7 points.
Hate that term. The old conspiracy theory, right? But it’s getting to be a hard theory to avoid because look at the facts on the ground. They DO have a way of shutting down the scene. I try to give them slack on hiding the ugliness, but it is quite true the public never sees the carnage and certainly there are never public funerals (Las Vegas, where’d they all go?). 50 dead in Orlando? Really? Prove it. 10 dead in a church, 11 at Tree Of Life? Show me the carnage.
The old Italians, their slaughters were front page news, but these ‘situations’ are always hidden away and so I, being a reasonable, prudent person, why should I grant credence? I hate the term False Flag, but it’s getting to the point where you gotta show me. If it’s worth the telling and the reporting, it’s worth the showing and touring by some form of trusted third-party media, just like the old days. Especially if one side records political and pity-points (Jews in this case, Gay Blacks in another, and so on). Without on-the-ground proof and witnesses aside from police and FBI, it’s perfectly reasonable to call bullshit, errr, False Flag. They simply aren’t to be trusted, anymore.
Anybody with power will act to consolidate and widen the thereof. They will rationalize their actions as solidarity and common-good-oriented.
The Left (and the many Jews who are high in the Left’s ranks) act the way the act because they have the upper hand.
If it could get the upper hand, the Right (and the many non-Jews who are high in its ranks) would not act in ways substantively different.
You don’t see openness or tolerance or will-to-dialogue in right-wing settings, and you would see less still if they began to win.
I think it is in Sin and Punishment that Dostoevsky notes: you are a murderer when you kill a limited number of people. From a high enough amount up, you are an historical hero (he chose Napoleon as an example).
A surprisingly fair article. Jews have a great deal to answer for. But rather then consider this article they will just dismiss it.
‘…Actually, a better conjecture would be that had he been paid a visit by law enforcement during his radicalisation, he might’ve abandoned his fevered dreams.’
Now this is the sort of reaction that worries me. Frightened, you are drifting towards being prepared to sacrifice your freedom.
‘…Yes, Jews who trash Trump are dumb, but that’s the point, isn’t it. Jewish Americans are as dumb as non-Jewish Americans and don’t pretend to be otherwise. To say that American Jews, on the whole, believe all this “special nation” stuff is like saying African Americans, on the whole, are adhering to the religion of their Zulu ancestors. Even today’s Zulus don’t adhere to the religion of their Zulu ancestors…
I think you’re mistaken here on a couple of points.
First off, dumb Jews often do not know that they are dumb; they tend to assume that being Jews, they’re intelligent. This can make them irritating; dumb gentiles usually at least have the saving grace that they know they’re dumb.
Second, while I don’t demonize Jews to the extent that some around here do, they do tend to hug to themselves a sense of their intellectual and even spiritual superiority. Usually, they’re polite enough to hide it, but every now and then the cat slips out of the bag. Witness this slaughter in Pittsburgh — especially horrifying, wasn’t it? Why?
Mind, there are more or less equivalent criticisms to be made of many groups — and some are a lot worse. However, you give modern Jews too much credit. As a group, they too have their flaws.
You can add Australia & New Zealand – more or less to your list. Both have the (necessary, not sufficient) magic elixir: wealth.
‘…You don’t see openness or tolerance or will-to-dialogue in right-wing settings, and you would see less still if they began to win.’
Ahem. I’ve been both left-wing around right-wing groups, and right-wing around left-wing groups, and you’ve definitely got it backwards.
Nobody takes kindly to people disagreeing with things they seriously believe in, but generally right-wingers can accept the concept that you don’t agree with them; they’ll let you have your say, even if you’re not likely to make much headway.
Some left-wingers can be similarly tolerant, but others literally become hysterical — I’m not exaggerating, either. I’ve seen it. It’s like there’s a moral orthodoxy, and they’re the high priests charged with suppressing heresy. It’s amazing.
You seem the type to act surprised when that stray dog you’ve been kicking around finally decides to try and bite you.
Pure projection.
In this attack on the Synagogue, several police officers were seriously wounded. Also the number of victims was relatively small despite restricted space of the Synagogue. I cautiously think this is as reported. The dead would receive private Jewish funerals. Bowers is a simple white man who picked up on the trolls in the Internet. I read that his history of Social Media comments was full of anti-Semitism. Was he into Bieldeberg, Holocaust denial, Kieldeberg plan and all that? I might note he is still alive and is going to plead not guilty. Shocking and wrong of course. But his trial might be very interesting if he doesn’t die first. I could not help thinking of the maniac truck driver, Bowers’ occupation, who pursues an apparent Jew in 1971 Spielberg movie Duel. Is it now actually happening in America and this event is a portent of deplorable anger turned homicidal.
My Protocols antennae are twitching away. For the possible sacrifice (not confirmed by my witnessing the dead bodies) of some dispensable Jews, what has been gained, and by whom?
Well, as witnessed by this website among many others, the Goyim, thanks to the internet and despite the Judaic monopoly of the mass media, are awake as never before. So Jews need desperately to affirm their victimhood. Hundreds of articles have sprouted miraculously, all over the place. See for example the many at Tablet Magazine
https://www.tabletmag.com/.
They are jumping the shark. A Brooklyn synagogue has conspicuously called off a righteous political event after someone sprayed the usual stuff on the walls. And just in case you are prone to incorrect thoughts, the New York Times presents a prominent colored photo of a black youth caught in the act. “Ilana Glazer Event at Synagogue Is Canceled After Anti-Semitic Graffiti Is Found”.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/02/nyregion/broad-city-jewish-synagogue-anti-semitism.html
Trump is by his acts as hyper-Zionist and hyper-bankster as could be. Yet hope springs eternal, that Trump, on the brink of war with Russia and Iran, for Rothschild and Netanyahu, really has it in for the Jews. Behind the mountain high Judaic turd lurks a secret antisemite. One Jacob Bacharach helpfully spells it out. “They Are Coming for the Jews”. And it’s Trump’s fault.
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/they-are-coming-for-the-jews/
And then we have the inimitable many-faceted Israel Shamir, one facet of whom is my guru in matters antisemitic and a convert to Christianity, while through the power of kabbala, another facet seems to have a day job with Mossad. Yes, the same Shamir who insists that it would be cruel to the Arabs to deprive them of the credit for their magnificent achievement, 9/11. (Years ago, I mentioned to him the work of Chris Bollyn, and his entire dismissive response was, “I know him. His wife is Estonian.”) Terrible violence has been unleashed on Jews at Squirrel Hill, but they deserve it a little bit, despite their fondness for whites, for not pushing for the import of lawyers. That’s actually cause lawyers are the sort of wine that is spoiled by shipping. But computer techies travel very well, and doctors not too badly. Just look at the imports.
“They simply aren’t to be trusted, anymore.” That’s the key point.
If I were asked for a political proposition on which I had been wrong and the loony left had been right, I’d say that they were right about the fundamental corruption of the FBI. (I had assumed that they were probably no more corrupt than the average police force.)
Of course now that that corruption works in favour of the left they never mention it.
I don’t think any group should be above critique, especially a powerful and influential group like American Jews, but I’m not going to participate in any discussion having a whiff of suggestion that they had something like this coming.
To add to the article and comments, some relevant afterthoughts.
The WASP elites did sell out. Make no mistake, the Jew elites did the same. Only the Jewish middle class, seen the size of the Jewish American group, and the possible international exit strategies is even less prone to toss the dice and play an independent game. The gentile White middle classes are extreme in their blindsidedness as to suck up to despickable Jew – Gentile elite circles. To say it again, probably seen the different group sizes, the upwards mobility and the generational leveling stability of the Jewish American has a more favorable chance to succeed. The gentile middle classes have no excuse left not to correct their submissive stances. They are cannibalizing their own class. The White upper classes have no affinity whatsoever left for their own deplorables, and are squeezing out their own middle classes by ignoring the Jewish middle class shares to population (see Unz on meritocracy a myth).
In the short term, with the complicity of gentile elites, the strategy worked well. It is up to the gentile middle classes thus, not to whine and blame but rig and game the status quo. The gentile elites should be uprooted and core-dumped ultimately. Half measures, voting, “democracy” won’t do. Let’s not blame the Jew elites, their strategy is out in the open for any clear eyed deplorable to see. The rot is ours.
The claims made by the “anti-semites” are that Jews are an alien group with competing, conflicting, and antagonistic interests that organized Jewry are engaging policy craft that will lead to a world without Europeans. That without the key role that Jews have played in financing and originating and pushing all of the reams of anti-white ideology used in service of it, none of this immigration would have even occurred in the first place.
I don’t see why people can’t just engage with what we actually say rather than some sort of strawman about monomania or other deflective nonsense.
Australia, Canada and New Zealand were close to 100% European populations in their founding and building up to a first world nation. It’s only recently that these others have come in and are destroying their built up social capital and infrastructure. They’re not successful in the way that the ideologues are claiming. They’re just coasting by depleting what was there before the mass influx of alien peoples who had nothing to do with making these countries a success to begin with.
All it’s going to take is some bad economic downturn and the sparks will fly in any of these countries.
This is besides the point. We have nothing in common and we have irreconcilable differences. The “other side” is waging an actual war of genocide using biologically weaponized immigration as the weapon in play. Regardless of your banal post about power dynamics that looks like something a weed-smoking teenage “philosopher” might blurt out, there is no world in which we can continue living in the same geopolitical living space under the same government with people who are trying to murder our people off the planet.
Switzerland prior to mass immigration from the third world contained 3 major groups which were genetically similar enough to get along but still required special rules to give self rule in their own areas. It was also an arrangement the groups involved actually chose whereas today no one actually consented to this mass inflow of people who aren’t even from anywhere nearby, much less in Europe.
When people refer to these buzzwords like “multiculturalism” these days, what they’re actually referring to is top-down enforced multiracialism wrought by importing millions of unwanted racial aliens from far-afield that no one would have ever consented to bringing in to begin with, and then forced integration at gunpoint and the dissolving of any freedom of association that may have existed beforehand. Oh, and onerous taxation and other wealth seizure and redistribution to pay for these people to colonize you and outbreed you in your own homeland among other policies intended to create perhaps 4 or even all 5 of the conditions outlined in the definition of genocide as outlined by the man who coined the term, only one of which really needs to be met to qualify.
How do you know what he really said?
The very Jew controlled ‘media’ that Shamir talks about, and everyone knows about?
Every week murders in Chicago & Baltimore far surpass the Jew murders in Pittsburgh.
The left is silent.
Dismissing criticism is a major reason for inventing the ‘holocaust’ narrative’.
The sooner more people realizes that, the better.
http://www.codoh.com
“They’re not successful in the way that the ideologues are claiming. They’re just coasting by depleting what was there before the mass influx of alien peoples who had nothing to do with making these countries a success to begin with.”
Well said.
Indeed, the clock is ticking in all such countries.
Whites allowed this to happen. Whites begging Jews to be allowed to state their views is bullshit.
The right too…..Jews reign supreme
The gentile elites in power, PWTB, are complicit with their global Jewish counterparts.
The White, North – West European descend, gentile middle classes, are cannibalistic.
The rot is in the White gentile camp. Cleaning out the gentile stable, then charging the cavalry into the genuine in-group thinking, no secret to that, of the American Jewish elites is in the order of things.
Of course this is strategy, prioritizing, weighting.
Most American Jews are as submissive to their own as the deplorable and middle classes of gentile America are to the junk behavior of theirs. At the least, these insignificant Jews (very opaque, willingly morphing term) have some secondary opportunistic reasons for their behavior.
The gentile “begging class” (middle class, whether it is academia, media, politics or justice, business, complete your list), are just desperate, myopic and cowering.
The issue as to the Jews as a cause for “unhappy” political – economical – international US status is overrated. American Jews can be out of power tomorrow, if their would be any glue to bind the ignorant and the submissive White gentiles into rational, layer peeling, conceptual change. What is more, the American Jew would be the first to follow. The world would not notice but for the global influence mongers. The Central Bank, Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, a few corporations is key. The operation should be painless. Anything at that level is built on make believe.
What is complexity for if not for the sake of utility. Well for the gentile middle classes, their is none in the longer run.
This is unfair, sarz!)) A Very nice Estonian lady, nothing wrong with her, or with Estonians. Not a point to dismiss a fellow over!