Netanyahu Besieged

The best Prime Minister the country has ever had. This is how Benjamin Netanyahu is referred to by his numerous supporters. He is the longest-serving one, since the founder of the Jewish state, David Ben Gurion; he served longer than Vladimir Putin. But now apparently he is on the way to follow his predecessor Prime Minister Ehud Olmert to jail. Olmert had been released only half a year ago after a stint for corruption and obstruction of justice. Now it is Netanyahu’s turn to taste prison gruel, instead of pink champagne he is so fond of. Or isn’t it?
The ring of the Israeli PM story sounds familiar to the American ears. Israeli police chief Ronny Alsheich has fought Bibi as hard as Robert Mueller has fought Trump, while Israeli media stood with police against the Prime Minister as the New York Times stood with the FBI. Every accusation had been leaked to the press well in advance of hearing. The public had been bombarded by accusations day and night. Not only the PM, but his wife, the woman of harsh and ungenerous manners, has been relentlessly attacked, too.
The modus operandi of Israeli Police had been very similar to that of the FBI. They found a weaker man, jailed him for some invented (or true) reason and forced him to denounce the boss. What was done to Manafort and Gates, had been done to Shlomo Filber and Ari Harow.
In the end, the police succeeded in forcing the PM’s inner circle to betray their benefactor. Shlomo Filber, the suspended Communications Ministry director general had spent “two nights in a cold, stinking cell in the police lockup”, says Haaretz newspaper, and he agreed to incriminate Netanyahu.
It is very, very difficult to plead for the Israeli Prime Minister. He is the man who killed the peace process, who enslaved the Palestinians, tortured Gaza, bombed Syria and Lebanon, did his damnedest to ignite war with Iran. However, there is a Jewish tradition of apologia, of finding positive points of villains.
A Rabbi had been asked to eulogise Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism, the man greatly hated by observant Jews of his day. He said, Herzl had never walked into a WC while wearing phylacteries; he never studied Talmud on Christmas Eve; and he didn’t shave on Sabbath. These acts are strictly prohibited by the Jewish law, and Herzl didn’t transgress against these prohibitions. (It is beside the point that he didn’t shave, didn’t study Talmud and didn’t wear phylacteries ever at all).
Another Rabbi had defended Satan regarding his persistence in tormenting Job. He said: God loved Job, the wonderful goy, and even preferred him to Abraham, the first Jew. Satan’s intervention had turned God’s kindness to Abraham; it was actually a good deed, restoring Divine attention to the Chosen folk. After hearing that, Satan flew to the wise Rabbi and kissed the fringe of his robe.
In the spirit of these wise Rabbis, I’ll try to raise a few points in favour of the Israeli PM.
Netanyahu didn’t take a bribe in any regular meaning of the word. He is not a corrupt man, keen to make a quick buck; he is not a fastidious one, either, but politicians rarely are.
* He is accused of having a good time with and accepting gifts from the Israeli billionaire and ex-spy Arnon Milchan. This appears to be a proper thing to do in the case of a man who produced pro-Israeli films and did much for the state of Israel. Every Israeli PM would do the same, while enjoying his splendid cigars and good whisky. Netanyahu tried to promote a regulation that would benefit Milchan, but this act would benefit every rich Jew investing in Israel, not just Milchan.
* Netanyahu is accused of helping media owners and asking them for a favourable press coverage. This does not strike me as an offence: everybody asks media lords for a positive coverage. Netanyahu had the same problem Trump has: media is universally hostile to him. It was not objective; media was out to get him, spilling lies or exaggerating his minor transgressions. In order to rule efficiently, he needed some positive coverage, but they were prejudiced against him, so he was forced to use this subterfuge by their hostility.
* There is a lot of unsubstantiated stories about Mr and Mrs Netanyahu, all of them petty penny-pinching: they overcharged the state while ordering catering, they overpaid their electrician, they returned empty bottles to the shop and got the deposit back, but didn’t refund it to the state. The Attorney General reasonably concluded that there is no proof they actually knew of this detail of housekeeping.
* Years ago, a person close to the PM had sounded out a candidate for the post of Attorney General on Mrs Netanyahu’s case. This was presented as an attempt to sell the high position in return for dropping the case; but it was a reasonable precaution. Pity Donald Trump did not sound out Sessions on RussiaGate before appointing him.
Thus, despite much talk, there is very little real hard stuff against PM Netanyahu, but he had been already tried by media and found guilty. However, Bibi is not indicted yet, though the police chief had recommended that. The decision is that of the Attorney General; he will probably postpone making it unless Ronny Alsheich, the top policeman, will find a way to put pressure on the AG.
If and when Bibi will be indicted, he may fight all the way through the court, and he may win. His followers won’t take his defeat easily, shrug their shoulders and go home. They will cause a lot of trouble, and Bibi is not the type to surrender.
However, if he will have to leave his post, who is likely to become the leader of the Jewish state? There are no good guys we can hope to inherit the throne. Like its neighbour Lebanon, Israel is divided into communities divided by their origin and their attitude to religion. Economically the strongest one is the secular East European Ashkenazi community, but it suffers of the same illness of mind the WASPs of America are heirs to. They are liberal and uncertain of their ability and right to rule. They accepted the minorities-prone agenda like the American white liberals: they are for LGBT, for black African refugees and they would like to have Oriental Jews fronting for them.
The Oriental Jewish communities hate Ashkenazi Jews, but they hate Arabs even more. This hatred to Arabs is the cement of the Jewish state. The Orientals want to be top dogs, but they aren’t certain of their abilities and actually prefer the Ashkenazis to take care of the state affairs.
Religious Jewish communities also subscribe to hatred of Arabs, but they are split between ultra-orthodox and nationalist. The ultra-orthodox care more about their own self-interest, while the nationalist religious are millenarians and chiliasts.
Now there are six persons with some chance of inheriting the PM office; more can appear, and some may drop out. Let us look at them briefly. From the Right to Centre-Right, there are
(1) the fiery-spoken secular Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the Russian Jew from Moldova, who called for bombing the Aswan Dam and threatened Lebanon with a war of extinction;
(2) The Minister of Education Naphtali Bennett, the clean-shaven religious nationalist of American background, who said authorities should lock Ahed Tamimi up and throw away the key.
These two candidates are far right.
At the Centre-Right, there are
(3) Yair Lapid, good-looking ex-TV personality, probably the favourite in the race, a Macron of Israel; according to the Jerusalem Post, “the most dangerous man in Israeli politics today, a good-looking, charismatic, overconfident fool, an affable ignoramus with no intellectual gravitas, devoid of moral principle, but with the gift of a silver tongue.” He famously described the Polish astronomer Copernicus as “ancient Greek”, and called the modern Swiss sculptor Giacometti – a “great Renaissance artist”.
(4) The Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is a Libyan Jew, the only Oriental Jew in the top league of Likud, so he is likely to attract Ashkenazis who believe that he will attract Orientals. He is centrist and rather liberal.
Bear in mind: the Oriental Jews had been disappointing in Israeli politics: they are vainglorious and weak, even if good of intentions, and rarely attract Oriental Jewish voters who prefer to vote for Ashkenazi right-wingers. For them, hatred of Arabs is more important than love of their own.
All four are hard-line Jewish nationalists; all of them hate the Palestinians and are extremely unlikely to make an accommodation (let alone peace) with them.
5) Israel has its own Hillary Clinton; her name is Zippy Livni, an ex-spy. The liberal American Jewish media refer to her in glowing terms. Once, she practically won an election and was asked to form the government, but she could not produce a government coalition with a parliamentary majority, and thus Netanyahu became the PM, and she had joined the opposition. It is unlikely she will get a second chance.
(6) The head of Labour party, Avi Gabay, is an uninspiring figure and a hawk, at that. As he got elected to lead his party, he said he won’t invite Arabs to his government coalition; he famously said to the Arab states ‘You fire one missile – we’ll fire 20′; he also said that he won’t dismantle the Jewish settlements even for peace. He is a Moroccan Jew, and he courts Likud voters rather than his own constituency. Probably he will fail spectacularly, being unable to appeal to Ashkenazi voters (as a Moroccan) or to Sephardi voters (as too soft on Arabs).
Anyway, the last two personalities have a very little chance to form the next government. The real rivals are the right-wing-religious and right-wing-secular candidates; in both cases Israel will move more to the right and to extreme chauvinism.
Compared with these candidates, Bibi is prudent and cautious. Though many of his admirers in Israel and in the US pushed him to war, he didn’t (always excepting Gaza, the poor Gaza that is used as the test ground for Israeli weapon manufacturers. Gaza can’t shoot back, and it is perfectly safe to kill children of Gaza. Gaza is there to justify anti-Semites at the Last Judgement). Despite his many threats to Iran and to Hezbollah, he avoided shooting war. Would his possible successors be as prudent as him? It is slightly more likely they would choose war, as war is the best way to gain popularity, recognition and glory. Bibi is already popular, but any successor will feel a need to show his proof.
Do not regret that Israeli “left” has little chance to rule. Israel probably won’t start a war while the Labour (or Zionist Union) is outside of the government coalition. If and when the left and the right-wing form a Government of National Unity, the likelihood of war turns into certainty. Historically, the Israeli right-wing, despite its constant drive for war, has never fought a war without the approval of its elder Ashkenazi Labour brother. On the other side, the Labour has no problem in going to war. Likewise, any strong action against Palestinians will be taken with support of the “left”, or at the “left’s” initiative.
This apologia for prudent Netanyahu does not mean I have any hopes connected to his rule. I have none, and the Palestinian National Administration has no hopes either. It is rather a sad observation that awful Netanyahu will probably be replaced by an even worse politician, of Jewish religious-ISIS kind or of Jewish secular-fascist kind. This is the terrible logic of apartheid. There is a way out: elimination of apartheid and equality of Jews and non-Jews in the country; but apparently it is not on the table.
In the international context, the fall of Netanyahu will have a big impact. It will be the victory of the liberal globalists, for Netanyahu is a partner of Trump and Putin. However, the liberals won’t enjoy the fruits of their victory, as Israel will continue its drift into religious fundamentalism.
Israel Shamir can be reached at adam@israelshamir.net
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Bibi isn’t going anywhere, as much as this writer wants him to.
Israel exists since 1948. A secular British creation where Jews were used and abused to make it happen.
Jerusalem was founded by the pagan Canaanites as Uru Shalim. Shalim being one of their pagan God.
Dream on. We have our own problems to solve -- and very serious ones. Though if you mean that the treasonous Israel-firsters and ziocon-occupied US Congress are loyal to Israel then you are right.
and reading this: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/01/10/1731514/-Recording-of-Bibis-Son-Reveals-Culture-of-Entitlement,-Misogyny,-Prostitutes-and-Insider-Dealing
Bibi is ridiculous -- like his family is ugly and rdiculous; the laugh of other people is going to kill his maniacal ambitions
antisemite: any thought or person that a Jew doesn't like
everyone wishes ..Netanyohu the best..what is happening in Israel is a trend, the governed slaves are no longer willing to allow the slave drivers to make the laws or to demand that the slaves do this or that in exchange for permitting those who have been appointed to lead , to on the side, engage in corruption or Pharaoh favoring.
Russia, Turkey and Iran have already cleaned their closets; it is expected that USA will clean a whole reservoir of its corrupt just as soon as the FBI figures out what corruption really is?
Around the globe, humanity has decided to challenge the slave drivers.. to focus on removing the elected and appointed slave drivers from giving their allegiance to the Pharaohs as opposed to directing the governments the slave drivers command to provide for the needs of those who are the governed slaves.
The global movement is not anti-Semitic, but instead it is anti corruption. Netanyohu is caught up in a global movement designed to isolate the pharaohs of capitalism inorder to prevent them from using their wealth to encourage corruption; this is done by putting the slave drivers in jail and tossing the key into the drink.
Interesting piece and while I have been following the travails of Bibi I too am a skeptic. I don’t think he is going anywhere.
That perhaps is more a comment on my confidence in the Israeli justice system but I could be off-base in this kind of thinking. But we shall see?
A Moroccan (Jew), a Libyan (Jew), etc hating Arabs.
Jews are more messed up that I thought.
ps – Herzl is anything but the “father of Zionism”, he’s the face and name associated with it. Modern Zionism is a British machination with Jews as pawns for a buffer state in the ME.
Can you give sources from correspondence, diaries and government archives? And where does the Rothschild sponsorship of Zionism fit in?
I hope you would not consider anti-semitic my criticism of the common mistake you make (along with all too many bloggers) that ‘IT’S’ is short for ‘it is’ (as in it’s raining), or in informal speech, for ‘it has’ (as in it’s got six legs). In your phrase it should be ‘ITS’ belonging to it’. It is a possessive pronoun like his.
Can I get a Alleluia?!
Israel exists since 1948. A secular British creation where Jews were used and abused to make it happen.
Jerusalem was founded by the pagan Canaanites as Uru Shalim. Shalim being one of their pagan God.
Thanks, interesting perspective into Israeli politics.
What I find fascinating about the country – and this list of potential successors to Netanyahu just serves to confirm it – is that there is something close to a nationalist consensus across the entire spectrum. Nationalism by default, leaving only the details of economic and social policies to politics.
Of course unlike the author, I view that as feature, not bug (so far as Israel the country is concerned, at any rate).
What I’m unable to understand about Israel is how often justice there prevails, despite what the country did and does.
I suppose Israel holds the record in imprisoning (former) prime ministers and presidents.
Sharon escaped through his coma.
This admirable aspect of Israeli society already began with the Kastner trial in 1953.
That Netanyahu is a liar you can read already in a book on the bombing of Auschwitz, there was no need for Obama and Sarkozy to confirm this in a conversation between them, near a microphone still switched on.
What is incomprehensible is that Israel again and again democratically creates a government that leads Israel to destruction.
Any idiot can see that Israel just continues to exist through jewish power over the US, something more and more under debate.
Jews seem to be unable to envisage that the time may come when they have to flee the US.
But then there will be no Israel to flee to, as Stephen Steinlight supposes.
Ben Hecht, ‘Perfidy’, New York, 1961
Neufeld and Berenbaum, editors ‘The bombing of Auschwitz’, 2000, New York
worth hundreds of billions us $
I prefer rightist governments in Israel because they make arguing for rightist governments in white countries easier – e.g. “I just want what they have in Israel”. I hope Bibi stays in power as long as possible.
Okay, since you asked nicely.
The real real estate that G_d, the great landlord in the sky, purportedly gifted you guys, though the papers have gone missing, was in Yemen. The main village was Ur-Salem. They are having a spot of bother there, so next best would be the gift of St_l_n, Birobidzhan. Your next stop should be a place where you don’t hate everyone. Or do yourselves and the world a favour and do another Masada.
And to ‘Christian’ Shamir: Do you think your guys have any chance of winning the next one? Do you think Putin and Trump love Netanyahu? For Russia and America, as for Germany, “The Jews are our sorrow.”
Hopefully Bibi will go Bye, Bye.
What a joke you jews are, standing behind some big guy (America) and then bravely declaring to “bring it on”. Jews are natural cowards, everyone knows this.
Thanks for the profile of the contenders, but for the record it was the full spectrum uncritical bowing and scraping of US media , not to mention unprecedented Stalin style ‘endless’ applause of the people who impersonate the Congress over here that in both cases indicated the inauthenticity of both.
Your convenient means of parting the Israeli electorate into Jewish ISIS/Jewish Fascist reminded me of your Truther/Conspiracy Theorist/Freedom Fighter formula, which brings me to my question;
Where does one apply when seeking understudy, protege, intern position for Mr. Shamir?
Thank you.
Is grammatical Nazism anti-Semitic? Truly a question for the 21st century.
“…he served longer than Vladimir Putin.”
— A wonderful line to tease the Fifth columnists in Russia and beyond.
“America stands by you..”
Dream on. We have our own problems to solve — and very serious ones. Though if you mean that the treasonous Israel-firsters and ziocon-occupied US Congress are loyal to Israel then you are right.
Who could take Bibi seriously after listening to this: https://youtu.be/Kp4bUFDhZ84 https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/sara-netanyahu-recorded-losing-temper-i-am-psy-cho-lo-gist-1.5768701
and reading this: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/01/10/1731514/-Recording-of-Bibis-Son-Reveals-Culture-of-Entitlement,-Misogyny,-Prostitutes-and-Insider-Dealing
Bibi is ridiculous — like his family is ugly and rdiculous; the laugh of other people is going to kill his maniacal ambitions
Considering who his enemies are, Netanyahu is pristinely pure. He’s like one of those virgins Muslims expect to encounter in their version of paradise ….
Meanwhile, the ziocon-led US government provides useful support both for ISIS in Syria and neo-Nazis in Ukraine. Sounds right.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/02/how-did-terrorists-in-east-ghouta-get.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-officials-say-lethal-weapons-headed-ukraine-n832311
This newly-”liberated” Ukraine: https://www.therussophile.org/israel-announces-ukraine-as-the-most-anti-semitic-country.html/
Where is the Holocaust biz, whyamihere? Time for you to start Nazi-hunting; see Nuland-Kagan, Pyatt, Kolomojsky and such — these nowadays promoters and supporters of neo-Nazism.
I still keep saying that Ukraine and North Korea are two book-end crisis that US uses to create trouble to Russia and China and to sell weapons to the large military budgets in respective regions (e.g German and Japanese).
“Netanyahu is a partner of … Putin”. That, of course, contradicts what Putin’s American supporters have been saying. According to them, Bibi is quaking in his boots over Putin, in total panic, down on his knees begging for mercy and so on.
Observing the actions of real Israelis is a good cure for tendencies to generalize.
Israel is prosecuting powerful Jews, driving Soros NGOs out of the country, moving its alliances toward the Russian side, and indicting Bibi for corruption. All of these actions are sane and GOOD.
Why do American Jews force our government to obey Israel, even while Israel isn’t obeying ANY of the desires of American Jews? If any other country did what Israel is doing, US Jews would be bombing it down to bedrock for anti-Semitism.
Do tell, what’s wrong with being ‘antisemitic’?
antisemite: any thought or person that a Jew doesn’t like
Sounds like Netanyahu is the most peaceful of the lot – now isn’t that totally sick.
The man that started a bombing war on Gaza – the man that tortures Palestinian children every day – is the most peaceful of all the leaders of Israel (Javanka’s good buddy).
Think Peace — Art
Good evening, dear Mr. Shamir.
Your references to ‘labour’ (noticing you are using small ‘l’) are anachronistic as you know, it is no longer existing as a party. Something else does exist under the new name (United Zionists, Zionist League, or some such). One may claim a simple change of name, but it has to be deeper than that.
A fascinating window into the Jewish mind. The value of the Jewish people is prior to being chosen by God – in fact, God has to be manipulated to bestow his favorite on them.
No clearer example of what is truly central in Judaism.
To the tune of ‘The British Grenadiers’:
Some thought of Madagascar
And some Tanzan-i-ah,
Herzl favoured ‘Ganda: or some place in between
But then! they chose to pitch their tents
Among the Fell-a-hee-een
Among the Fella Fella Fella Fella
Fell-a-heen.
9/11 truth would get us out of this mess.
Notice no one in DC will tell the truth.
1st question we should be asking candidates is will they support a true 9/11 investigation.
http://www.ae911truth.org
https://lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org
Avi, Bibi, Moishi, Zipi, who cares?
From a diseased belief system, diseased minds.
May they all perish under, from their infinity of hates; their delusions.
Anglos and Americans used, abused, soon to be discarded by Jewry.
No clearer example of what is truly central in Judaism.
Contrary to what one might expect “the wonderful goy” Job is being admired from the Jewish perspective as righteous, but Abraham, “the first Jew”, is being admired as even more righteous. So a kind of competition in a truly positive sense is being set up, without, curiously enough, any hatred or condescension expressed towards the goyim. This is bewildering when one takes into account how often the goyim became Satan or satanic for the Jews through the centuries. Thanks a lot for the wise Rabbi!
This is surely a very curious psychological revelation - what is not widely realized is that Jewish literature generally portrays Jews in a scathing light. It is not a self-flattering portrait by any means.
In this it is psychologically subtle, perhaps even brilliant.
Jewish self-loyalty does not depend on being validated by morality or even God's favour. The message is quite clear and accounts for the fact that revelations of Jewish misbehavior is generally not allowed to undermine Jewish self-respect. I used to often be puzzled at the way my Jewish friends would seem unfazed by Jewish misdeeds, responding with a shrug, perhaps regret, but clearly not affected in any deep or serious way.
Had the bible made Jewish self-regard dependent - either on good behavior or God's favor - shame and diminished self respect would be a natural response. But the message of the bible is crystal clear - Jewish specialness cannot be diminished by any amount of amorality, and the running tale of Jewish misdeeds encoded in the national epic serves to u underscore the non-contingent nature of Jewish specialness.
A comment in a letter from Mr R Zwarich:
Many thanks to Mr. Shamir for this article. He always offers a richly informative perspective. I am avidly curious to know more about his rather enigmatic (at least to me) statement in his conclusion: “It will be the victory of the liberal globalists, for Netanyahu is a partner of Trump and Putin”.
I’m trying hard to wrap my mind around that concept, given that Trump’s aggressive policies in Syria seem to be threatening to cause open hostilities between the US and Russia. The US, under Trump’s orders, (and without any Constitutional/legal authorization), is illegally occupying a significant portion of Syrian territory with both US troops and Kurdish proxies, and the US is still declaring its intention to overthrow Russia’s ally, Syrian President Assad. Russian citizens, described as ‘military contractors’, (i.e.: mercenaries), were reportedly recently attacked, with some number of them killed, by US forces.
Most reports indicate that tensions are very high, with the threat of war between the US and Russia always looming.
We also, of course, heard reports of an Israeli F-16 shot down by Russia’s ally, Syria, using Russian-supplied anti-aircraft weapons, and then there is also the factor that Iran, the Zionist regime’s most feared enemy, is also Russia’s ally in operations in Syria. Israel is claiming that Iran’s actions against radical Sunni Islamists in both Syria and Iraq are an “existential threat” to Israel.
How do these various actors, (Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu), whose various forces/allies/ proxies seem to be at deadly odds on the actual battlefield, also cooperate as “partners”? Partners in what sense?
Thanks again to Mr. Shamir for this excellent article.
R Zwarich
And my response:
Indeed there is much tension between them, still the three men do not viscerally hate each other’s guts, as the liberals do hate them all. Israeli left is so anti-Putin that they called to help ISIS against Russia. Netanyahu cares of his own business, but he recognises legitimacy of Russian actions. Same with Trump – he does not hate Russia as Trump’s enemies do.
In Jewish literature you find several instances where Gods “blessings” have to be maneuvered onto Jews when they would naturally fall elsewhere. The story of Jacob and Esau is the best known one, but it seems to be a theme.
This is surely a very curious psychological revelation – what is not widely realized is that Jewish literature generally portrays Jews in a scathing light. It is not a self-flattering portrait by any means.
In this it is psychologically subtle, perhaps even brilliant.
Jewish self-loyalty does not depend on being validated by morality or even God’s favour. The message is quite clear and accounts for the fact that revelations of Jewish misbehavior is generally not allowed to undermine Jewish self-respect. I used to often be puzzled at the way my Jewish friends would seem unfazed by Jewish misdeeds, responding with a shrug, perhaps regret, but clearly not affected in any deep or serious way.
Had the bible made Jewish self-regard dependent – either on good behavior or God’s favor – shame and diminished self respect would be a natural response. But the message of the bible is crystal clear – Jewish specialness cannot be diminished by any amount of amorality, and the running tale of Jewish misdeeds encoded in the national epic serves to u underscore the non-contingent nature of Jewish specialness.
"The non-contingent nature of Jewish specialness": does this somehow reflect HIS divine holiness (holy - standing apart)? A shining example of Jewish self-loyalty is: Jacob stealing the right of the firstborn from Esau. But at the same time Esau is scorning this very same birthright; so Jacob's wrongdoing is being surpassed by his brother's wrongdoing, isn't it? Jacob is the beloved one and Esau the hated one, but still both are independently thinking & acting persons who are really free. Indeed, subtle, brilliant and even humourous!
I have great respect for Israel Shamir, but his Zionist sympathies are beginning to affect his analytical abilities.
For starters, Bibi and Trump’s legal entanglements are not nearly as similar as Mr. Shamir would have us believe. And the divisions in Israel (among Jews) are not nearly as corrosive as what we face here in the highly diverse (and truly divided) USA.
Bibi’s official ‘corruption’ may be minor (in Shamir’s eyes) but Trump’s Russiagate problem is looking more and more like a complete fabrication. And Trump has far fewer friends in international Big Media than does Bibi. Shamir errs to claim otherwise.
Also, Trump remains not only clean of any conspiracy involving ‘Russiagate’, but even any kind of quid pro quo involving Putin or various ‘gifts’ of the type accepted by Bibi. There’s no damning evidence whatsoever against Trump. It’s all speculation. But Mueller’s ongoing investigation has allowed Trump-haters to engage in a politicized fishing expedition.
On the other hand, Bibi may be despised by some powerful cliques inside Israel, but he invariably gets royal and deferential treatment here. How many times has Bibi addressed both houses of the US Congress? Special treatment is typical for all top Israelis when they visit Washington. This is Jewish power talking. Israel (and US-based, pro-Zionist agents) are permitted to interfere in US politics on a daily basis.
A strong case can be made that Israel’s penetration of Washington and American mass media harms US interests in any number of ways. American largese towards Israel on the other hand, clearly augments Israel’s military power, diplomatic prowess, overall economy, national security, and standard of living. What’s wrong with this picture?
America has lavished Israel with tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid as well as countless sweetheart deals through every administration since LBJ. American support of Israel is actually unconditional. America even annihilates Israel’s regional foes (Iraq, Syria, Libya, for instance) when needed.
But what good has Israel ever done for the American people?
Further, unlike Trump, Bibi has has a long and bloody track record as Israel’s PM. And his decades-long association with Hollywood billionaire and Israeli arms-dealer, Arnon Milchan, is also a huge red flag.
There’s some evidence that Bibi and Milchan helped purloin nuclear materials from the US decades ago. Americans are suckers for these criminals. But since Israelis are allowed to operate above and outside the law, we’re supposed to admire these rogues. Do you? I don’t. But Mr. Shamir does.
Bibi, Milchan, and men of that stripe are not allies of America. They are not even ‘friends’ of America in a general sense. They, like casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson, are mega-powerful Jewish operatives. For foreign agents like these, America is a vital tool that is to be harnessed for the benefit of the Jewish people. Israel Shamir needs to remember this unpleasant fact.
Bibi, Milchan and his ilk have parasitized the US for decades.
Further, Shamir’s tortured comparison between the declining WASP establishment in America to Israel’s Ashkenazi elite also misses the mark. Despite their quarrels, Jews are disciplined, united and politically unified (both domestically and internationally) in ways that WASPs can only dream about. Jews are ascendant and cohesive. WASPs are scattered, guilt-ridden and actually under the thumb of Jews.
In Israel, WASPs amount for nothing but distant cash cows. The ‘relationship’ is a one-way street. It’s the same old story. Jews good. Israel democratic. Jewish adversaries evil. Do as we say.
And don’t be anti- Semitic!
Lastly, Shamir’s tiresome distinction between Israeli ‘hawks’, ‘moderates’ and ‘Orientals’ is a bit of a canard. This focus provides cover for Zio-Israeli supremacism that permeates the entire culture. Israel’s goal of dominance and expansion is continuous and unchanging. And all these quarreling factions are on board. What varies is their rhetoric and the tactics.
Meanwhile, Israel is still using America to terrorize Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Russia. Even US citizens are targeted by powerful crypto-Israeli organizations inside the US such as the ADL and the SPLC.
Who is in charge here? Not Trump. Not our Zionized Congress. And certainly not you or me.
Seraphim’s grammatical nazism wasn’t nearly as severe an offense as his feeding of the wtfamihere troll. I’ll forgive his grammar nazism if he’ll repent of his troll feeding.
This is surely a very curious psychological revelation - what is not widely realized is that Jewish literature generally portrays Jews in a scathing light. It is not a self-flattering portrait by any means.
In this it is psychologically subtle, perhaps even brilliant.
Jewish self-loyalty does not depend on being validated by morality or even God's favour. The message is quite clear and accounts for the fact that revelations of Jewish misbehavior is generally not allowed to undermine Jewish self-respect. I used to often be puzzled at the way my Jewish friends would seem unfazed by Jewish misdeeds, responding with a shrug, perhaps regret, but clearly not affected in any deep or serious way.
Had the bible made Jewish self-regard dependent - either on good behavior or God's favor - shame and diminished self respect would be a natural response. But the message of the bible is crystal clear - Jewish specialness cannot be diminished by any amount of amorality, and the running tale of Jewish misdeeds encoded in the national epic serves to u underscore the non-contingent nature of Jewish specialness.
“Jewish self-loyalty does not depend on being validated by morality or even God’s favour.” I read somewhere from Franz Rosenzweig an intriguing explanation of Yom Kippur, that this day on which a Jew is confessing his sins is in fact an act of self-cleansing from all sins. In your words “Jewish self-respect” would be restored by the Jewish person who laments his wrongdoings on Yom Kippur. Nobody else can do that for him/her, (not even God).
“The non-contingent nature of Jewish specialness”: does this somehow reflect HIS divine holiness (holy – standing apart)? A shining example of Jewish self-loyalty is: Jacob stealing the right of the firstborn from Esau. But at the same time Esau is scorning this very same birthright; so Jacob’s wrongdoing is being surpassed by his brother’s wrongdoing, isn’t it? Jacob is the beloved one and Esau the hated one, but still both are independently thinking & acting persons who are really free. Indeed, subtle, brilliant and even humourous!
"All vows we are likely to make, all oaths and pledges we are likely to take between this Yom Kippur and the next Yom Kippur, we publicly renounce. Let them all be relinquished and abandoned, null and void, neither firm nor established. Let our vows, pledges and oaths be considered neither vows nor pledges nor oaths."
Rabbis spent much time in trying to dispel the "dangerous and erroneous misconception among some people that the Kol Nidrei nullification of vows—whether past or future—... gives people the right to break their word or to make insincere promises that will have no legal force".
There are potential replacements for Netanyahu in the Likud – best choice is Gideon Sa’ar, who is a Bukhari Jew.
In Jewish Home, there is also Ayelet Shaked, who would have very wide appeal, and has a part Iraqi descent and is a woman, and secular (to win on intersectionality points).
In terms of Netanyahu’s legacy – the author has some unusual priorities to put it mildly.
Netanyahu’s done a good job in one area, which is probably the important one – economically: cut national debt, not over-spent, encouraged outside investment, and not started any war in which he fired first. And it’s economic management which is area where politicians can really win and lose elections.
As for the Arab Jews – the author has a rather strange European view that they should suddenly embrace the Arab nationalist cause (because of their skin colour). They didn’t live in some kind of utopian paradise under Islamic rule, and this will be even less so into the future – judging by the situation of minority nationalities in the Middle East today. In Israel, they have a better standard of living, are safer and their views are democratically represented by the major political parties – than they would be under any other country in region.
As for comparison to Trump – by far the closest thing to Trump in Israel is Miri Regev. It wouldn’t be good for relations to the rest of the world, but she would be a soulmate as far as Trump’s politics are concerned.
I understand that ‘Bibi’ has 12 bodyguards when he goes to a public toilet..in Israel. So I’m hoping for an extra judicial ‘targeted’ resolution myself.
Correcting bad grammar has nothing to do with any Nazis, so please drop it!
The mistakes of its/it's and than/then have been addressed many time. What is really annoying is the stubborn refusal to correct the mistakes, which reflects a more general mental attitude, the refuse of people to acknowledge their own mistakes.
WRONG, Netanyahu ‘exiting’ the stage would be a great favor to Trump and Putin. They would be able to deal with smaller, less slipery (slick) characters like Lieberman easier. The purity of real nationalism would also not be bogged down in defending Israel, an illegitimate state run by slick Americanized slugs like Bibi…but now I’m getting ahead of myself. (Grin)
In fairness to Shamir, he makes a good point about Labour Party. The left-wing in Israel are often more militaristic, and likely to start a war, than the right-wing. During 2014 Gaza War, Isaac Herzog (leader of Labour Party) was criticizing Netanyahu for not fighting strongly enough.
I know for a fact that there are no anti-semites on this website or anti-semites commenting on this list;
everyone wishes ..Netanyohu the best..what is happening in Israel is a trend, the governed slaves are no longer willing to allow the slave drivers to make the laws or to demand that the slaves do this or that in exchange for permitting those who have been appointed to lead , to on the side, engage in corruption or Pharaoh favoring.
Russia, Turkey and Iran have already cleaned their closets; it is expected that USA will clean a whole reservoir of its corrupt just as soon as the FBI figures out what corruption really is?
Around the globe, humanity has decided to challenge the slave drivers.. to focus on removing the elected and appointed slave drivers from giving their allegiance to the Pharaohs as opposed to directing the governments the slave drivers command to provide for the needs of those who are the governed slaves.
The global movement is not anti-Semitic, but instead it is anti corruption. Netanyohu is caught up in a global movement designed to isolate the pharaohs of capitalism inorder to prevent them from using their wealth to encourage corruption; this is done by putting the slave drivers in jail and tossing the key into the drink.
https://www.rt.com/news/419853-blumenthal-pearlman-syria-twitter/
Bad grammar reflects sloppiness in thinking and talking. In a not so distant past children were taught in school to speak properly, to learn the correct meaning of the words they would use as to reflect correctly the things and their rapports in the world they live.
The mistakes of its/it’s and than/then have been addressed many time. What is really annoying is the stubborn refusal to correct the mistakes, which reflects a more general mental attitude, the refuse of people to acknowledge their own mistakes.
I wonder where people get such ideas.
"The non-contingent nature of Jewish specialness": does this somehow reflect HIS divine holiness (holy - standing apart)? A shining example of Jewish self-loyalty is: Jacob stealing the right of the firstborn from Esau. But at the same time Esau is scorning this very same birthright; so Jacob's wrongdoing is being surpassed by his brother's wrongdoing, isn't it? Jacob is the beloved one and Esau the hated one, but still both are independently thinking & acting persons who are really free. Indeed, subtle, brilliant and even humourous!
Confession is the way to cleanse one’s sins in the Christian church, too (Catholic and Orthodox), with a distinction: for Christians the cleansing is done by a priest by the power given by Christ. For Jews, the priestless lot, the confession goes unverified.
The “six persons with some chance of inheriting the PM office” profiled in the article are all from political parties other then Likud, which is Israel’s largest party. Those with a decent chance of being Likud’s next leader should be included and considered to be well in the running.
And don't be anti- Semitic!Lastly, Shamir's tiresome distinction between Israeli 'hawks', 'moderates' and 'Orientals' is a bit of a canard. This focus provides cover for Zio-Israeli supremacism that permeates the entire culture. Israel's goal of dominance and expansion is continuous and unchanging. And all these quarreling factions are on board. What varies is their rhetoric and the tactics. Meanwhile, Israel is still using America to terrorize Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Russia. Even US citizens are targeted by powerful crypto-Israeli organizations inside the US such as the ADL and the SPLC. Who is in charge here? Not Trump. Not our Zionized Congress. And certainly not you or me.
I am a bit puzzled too. He has his family living in Israel and is devoted to his mother and children. He seems to be now living in Israel. Has he returned to the bosom of his tribe? Another possibility. He loves to play the devil’s advocate. From what I can work out, as long as you keep your head down, and don’t publicly question Jewish control of Israel, non Jews are actually mostly living quite well in Israel and West Bank. Yes a girl is imprisoned for slapping a soldier. Not the most evil act in the history of the world. Not so sure about Gaza. But even there I think the conditions are generally not as bad as reported by MSM. Well certainly better than Mosul.
"The non-contingent nature of Jewish specialness": does this somehow reflect HIS divine holiness (holy - standing apart)? A shining example of Jewish self-loyalty is: Jacob stealing the right of the firstborn from Esau. But at the same time Esau is scorning this very same birthright; so Jacob's wrongdoing is being surpassed by his brother's wrongdoing, isn't it? Jacob is the beloved one and Esau the hated one, but still both are independently thinking & acting persons who are really free. Indeed, subtle, brilliant and even humourous!
The problem with the Yom Kippur ‘confession of sins’ is that it is not properly a confession but a declaration annulling any personal or religious oaths or prohibitions made upon oneself to God for the next year, so as to preemptively avoid the sin of breaking vows made to God which cannot be or are not upheld. It is called Kol Nidre (all vows):
“All vows we are likely to make, all oaths and pledges we are likely to take between this Yom Kippur and the next Yom Kippur, we publicly renounce. Let them all be relinquished and abandoned, null and void, neither firm nor established. Let our vows, pledges and oaths be considered neither vows nor pledges nor oaths.”
Rabbis spent much time in trying to dispel the “dangerous and erroneous misconception among some people that the Kol Nidrei nullification of vows—whether past or future—… gives people the right to break their word or to make insincere promises that will have no legal force”.
It explains much.
Power given by Christ?? Such delusionary nonsense!! And, palefaces everywhere fancy themselves with high IQ’s. LOL!
Shamir, were those same priests also given “divine” power to take advantage of children?
Also, given your “conversion,” looks like your’s is a case of “out of the flame, into the fire.”
@Herzl never studied Talmud on Christmas Eve… strictly prohibited by the Jewish law, and Herzl didn’t transgress against these prohibitions. It is beside the point that he didn’t study Talmud
It is actually Torah. But is it that beside the point that he didn’t study Torah on Christmas Eve specifically? Was any reason not to? There is actually. The Hasidim saw belief in the Trinity as a form of idolatry believing that Christmas Eve was a time when dark forces were about, rendering it unfit for the purity of Torah study. Others say Torah study was avoided on this night so that the heavenly merit of Torah learning would not be accrued by Jesus or those celebrating his birth, or somehow benefit the souls of the wicked. Sex was forbidden because “apostates were conceived on the day and as a result”. They stayed in house, not to mingle with the ‘impures’.
Although Torah study was forbidden, some privately studied what’s called Toledot Yeshu, i.e the book of the Talmud which contains the “alternative biography of Jesus” (son of a harlot
and the Roman soldier Pandera), which the Rabbis recommended to “be shown only to people of discretion, for one never knows what the morrow may bring. One manuscript of the Toledot had this introductory note: “I copied it from three different pamphlets from three different countries, not just one, The contents of all these pamphlets were identical, except that I wrote it in the language of prudence” [- namely, Hebrew, because Gentiles do not understand it].
Wasn’t that a clear sign of defiance towards the Christians, that certainly they couldn’t fail to notice.
When the Rabbi eulogised Theodor Herzl, he was certifying that he was a good Jew, hating Christianity.
The mistakes of its/it's and than/then have been addressed many time. What is really annoying is the stubborn refusal to correct the mistakes, which reflects a more general mental attitude, the refuse of people to acknowledge their own mistakes.
You’re right, and it goes deeper than sloppiness of expression. I think it’s an indication of the general attitude that laziness in expressing one’s thoughts is all right and that poor grammar is as acceptable as proper grammar.
I wonder where people get such ideas.
I suppose Israel holds the record in imprisoning (former) prime ministers and presidents.
Sharon escaped through his coma.
This admirable aspect of Israeli society already began with the Kastner trial in 1953.
That Netanyahu is a liar you can read already in a book on the bombing of Auschwitz, there was no need for Obama and Sarkozy to confirm this in a conversation between them, near a microphone still switched on.
What is incomprehensible is that Israel again and again democratically creates a government that leads Israel to destruction.
Any idiot can see that Israel just continues to exist through jewish power over the US, something more and more under debate.
Jews seem to be unable to envisage that the time may come when they have to flee the US.
But then there will be no Israel to flee to, as Stephen Steinlight supposes.
Ben Hecht, ‘Perfidy’, New York, 1961
Neufeld and Berenbaum, editors ‘The bombing of Auschwitz’, 2000, New York
the us supports israel because it costs 6 billion $ to pay a security guard to watch over an area
worth hundreds of billions us $
Jews are more messed up that I thought.
ps - Herzl is anything but the “father of Zionism”, he’s the face and name associated with it. Modern Zionism is a British machination with Jews as pawns for a buffer state in the ME.
A “bufffer state” against who and what? And when? To protect the new Suez Canal and the passage to India against Russia? In the light of the Crimean War alliance wasn’t Ottoman rule enough?
Can you give sources from correspondence, diaries and government archives? And where does the Rothschild sponsorship of Zionism fit in?
"Sir Moses Haim Montefiore, 1st Baronet, FRS (24 October 1784 – 28 July 1885) was a British financier and banker, activist, philanthropist and Sheriff of London. Born to an Italian Jewish family, he donated large sums of money to promote industry, business, economic development, education and health among the Jewish community in the Levant, including the founding of Mishkenot Sha'ananim in 1860, the first settlement of the New Yishuv. As President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, his correspondence with the British consul in Damascus Charles Henry Churchill** in 1841–42 is seen as pivotal to the development of Proto-Zionism...
It fits in the same hole as the older 'philantropies' like the ones of
"Dom Joseph Nasi (or Nassi; also known as João Miques/Micas and Dom João Migas Mendes in a Portuguese variant, Giuseppe Nasi in Italian, and as Yasef Nassi in Ottoman Turkish; 1524, Portugal – 1579, Constantinople) was a Portuguese-Jewish diplomat and administrator, member of the House of Mendes/Benveniste, nephew of Dona Gracia Mendes Nasi***, and an influential figure in the Ottoman Empire during the rules of both Sultan Suleiman I and his son Selim II. He was a great benefactor of the Jewish people.
A Court Jew,he was appointed the Lord of Tiberias, with the expressed aim of resettling Jews in Ottoman Syria and encouraging industry there...
Joseph Nasi is best known to history for his attempt to resettle the towns of Tiberias and Safed in 1561.He was the first person to attempt to settle Jews in the cities of what was then Southern Syria by practical means, as opposed to waiting for the Messiah". (So much for Israel creation of British imperialism).
*Sir Moses was the brother in law of Nathan Rothschild
**Colonel Charles Henry Churchill (1807–1869), also known as "Churchill Bey", was a British consul in Ottoman Syria, and he created the first political plan for Zionism and the creation of the state of Israel in the region of Ottoman Palestine [a distant relative of the other ardent zionist, Sir Winston].
***Gracia Mendes Nasi (1510-1569), was one of the wealthiest Jewish women of Renaissance Europe... [In 1553 she moved to Constantinople, marrying her daughter to Josef]
In 1558, she was granted a long-term lease on the Tiberias region in Galilee (part of Ottoman Syria at the time), from Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, in exchange for guaranteeing a substantial increase in the yearly tax revenues. The Ottoman Empire, under the Sultan, had conquered that part of the Holy Land some years earlier, but it was largely a desolate place. As a result, she obtained ruling authority over the Tiberias area...This venture has often been called one of the earliest attempts at a modern Zionist movement".
By an extraordinary coincidence the Benveniste family from Spain have been the financiers of the Knights Templar!
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/02/how-did-terrorists-in-east-ghouta-get.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-officials-say-lethal-weapons-headed-ukraine-n832311
This newly-"liberated" Ukraine: https://www.therussophile.org/israel-announces-ukraine-as-the-most-anti-semitic-country.html/
Where is the Holocaust biz, whyamihere? Time for you to start Nazi-hunting; see Nuland-Kagan, Pyatt, Kolomojsky and such -- these nowadays promoters and supporters of neo-Nazism.
With a big apology to Mr Shamir for commenting OT, but you post annamarina reminded me how unfortunate US is that North Korea does not have any terrorists that could be used to fight the fight. This US had to do the job itself, which is why nothing happened to North Korea and beacause of US money invested in South Korea nothing will happen.
I still keep saying that Ukraine and North Korea are two book-end crisis that US uses to create trouble to Russia and China and to sell weapons to the large military budgets in respective regions (e.g German and Japanese).
worth hundreds of billions us $
The Yid state is a security guard only for Yid criminals. The US gives tens of billions $$$ because DC is strong armed, blackmailed, bought.
This “security guard” does not watch but steals and destroys and lies and provokes. Not much security or reason provided by such. Mud and poison replaced clean water because of ‘security guard”.
"All vows we are likely to make, all oaths and pledges we are likely to take between this Yom Kippur and the next Yom Kippur, we publicly renounce. Let them all be relinquished and abandoned, null and void, neither firm nor established. Let our vows, pledges and oaths be considered neither vows nor pledges nor oaths."
Rabbis spent much time in trying to dispel the "dangerous and erroneous misconception among some people that the Kol Nidrei nullification of vows—whether past or future—... gives people the right to break their word or to make insincere promises that will have no legal force".
It’s an education in double-think.
It explains much.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/netanyahu-besieged-regime-change-in-israel/5630342 – repost
Can you give sources from correspondence, diaries and government archives? And where does the Rothschild sponsorship of Zionism fit in?
Rothschild sponsorship fit in the same hole like the sponsorship of his in laws*:
“Sir Moses Haim Montefiore, 1st Baronet, FRS (24 October 1784 – 28 July 1885) was a British financier and banker, activist, philanthropist and Sheriff of London. Born to an Italian Jewish family, he donated large sums of money to promote industry, business, economic development, education and health among the Jewish community in the Levant, including the founding of Mishkenot Sha’ananim in 1860, the first settlement of the New Yishuv. As President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, his correspondence with the British consul in Damascus Charles Henry Churchill** in 1841–42 is seen as pivotal to the development of Proto-Zionism…
It fits in the same hole as the older ‘philantropies’ like the ones of
“Dom Joseph Nasi (or Nassi; also known as João Miques/Micas and Dom João Migas Mendes in a Portuguese variant, Giuseppe Nasi in Italian, and as Yasef Nassi in Ottoman Turkish; 1524, Portugal – 1579, Constantinople) was a Portuguese-Jewish diplomat and administrator, member of the House of Mendes/Benveniste, nephew of Dona Gracia Mendes Nasi***, and an influential figure in the Ottoman Empire during the rules of both Sultan Suleiman I and his son Selim II. He was a great benefactor of the Jewish people.
A Court Jew,he was appointed the Lord of Tiberias, with the expressed aim of resettling Jews in Ottoman Syria and encouraging industry there…
Joseph Nasi is best known to history for his attempt to resettle the towns of Tiberias and Safed in 1561.He was the first person to attempt to settle Jews in the cities of what was then Southern Syria by practical means, as opposed to waiting for the Messiah”. (So much for Israel creation of British imperialism).
*Sir Moses was the brother in law of Nathan Rothschild
**Colonel Charles Henry Churchill (1807–1869), also known as “Churchill Bey”, was a British consul in Ottoman Syria, and he created the first political plan for Zionism and the creation of the state of Israel in the region of Ottoman Palestine [a distant relative of the other ardent zionist, Sir Winston].
***Gracia Mendes Nasi (1510-1569), was one of the wealthiest Jewish women of Renaissance Europe… [In 1553 she moved to Constantinople, marrying her daughter to Josef]
In 1558, she was granted a long-term lease on the Tiberias region in Galilee (part of Ottoman Syria at the time), from Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, in exchange for guaranteeing a substantial increase in the yearly tax revenues. The Ottoman Empire, under the Sultan, had conquered that part of the Holy Land some years earlier, but it was largely a desolate place. As a result, she obtained ruling authority over the Tiberias area…This venture has often been called one of the earliest attempts at a modern Zionist movement”.
By an extraordinary coincidence the Benveniste family from Spain have been the financiers of the Knights Templar!
It is actually Torah. But is it that beside the point that he didn't study Torah on Christmas Eve specifically? Was any reason not to? There is actually. The Hasidim saw belief in the Trinity as a form of idolatry believing that Christmas Eve was a time when dark forces were about, rendering it unfit for the purity of Torah study. Others say Torah study was avoided on this night so that the heavenly merit of Torah learning would not be accrued by Jesus or those celebrating his birth, or somehow benefit the souls of the wicked. Sex was forbidden because "apostates were conceived on the day and as a result". They stayed in house, not to mingle with the 'impures'.
Although Torah study was forbidden, some privately studied what's called Toledot Yeshu, i.e the book of the Talmud which contains the "alternative biography of Jesus" (son of a harlot
and the Roman soldier Pandera), which the Rabbis recommended to "be shown only to people of discretion, for one never knows what the morrow may bring. One manuscript of the Toledot had this introductory note: "I copied it from three different pamphlets from three different countries, not just one, The contents of all these pamphlets were identical, except that I wrote it in the language of prudence" [- namely, Hebrew, because Gentiles do not understand it].
Wasn't that a clear sign of defiance towards the Christians, that certainly they couldn't fail to notice.
When the Rabbi eulogised Theodor Herzl, he was certifying that he was a good Jew, hating Christianity.
Rabbinical Judaism to soem extend developed in reaction to Christianity. For the very reason John Paul II calling Jews as our older brothers in faith was not correct.
"Well hath Esaias prophesied of you hypocrites, as it is written, 'This people honoureth me with their lips, but their heart is far from me. Howbeit in vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men'. 8 For laying aside the commandment of God, ye hold the tradition of men, as the washing of pots and cups: and many other such like things ye do. 9 And he said unto them, Full well ye reject the commandment of God, that ye may keep your own tradition" (Mark 7: 7-9).
‘Rabbinical Judaism’ is the heir of the ‘traditions’ of the Pharisees and Scribes, already denounced by Jesus as man made:
“Well hath Esaias prophesied of you hypocrites, as it is written, ‘This people honoureth me with their lips, but their heart is far from me. Howbeit in vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men’. 8 For laying aside the commandment of God, ye hold the tradition of men, as the washing of pots and cups: and many other such like things ye do. 9 And he said unto them, Full well ye reject the commandment of God, that ye may keep your own tradition” (Mark 7: 7-9).
Jews are more messed up that I thought.
ps - Herzl is anything but the “father of Zionism”, he’s the face and name associated with it. Modern Zionism is a British machination with Jews as pawns for a buffer state in the ME.
See ?#56. Srrsphim’s answer to my doubting question. I hope you too are better informed now and wondering where your odd anx mozinfodmed opinion.came from.
"Sir Moses Haim Montefiore, 1st Baronet, FRS (24 October 1784 – 28 July 1885) was a British financier and banker, activist, philanthropist and Sheriff of London. Born to an Italian Jewish family, he donated large sums of money to promote industry, business, economic development, education and health among the Jewish community in the Levant, including the founding of Mishkenot Sha'ananim in 1860, the first settlement of the New Yishuv. As President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, his correspondence with the British consul in Damascus Charles Henry Churchill** in 1841–42 is seen as pivotal to the development of Proto-Zionism...
It fits in the same hole as the older 'philantropies' like the ones of
"Dom Joseph Nasi (or Nassi; also known as João Miques/Micas and Dom João Migas Mendes in a Portuguese variant, Giuseppe Nasi in Italian, and as Yasef Nassi in Ottoman Turkish; 1524, Portugal – 1579, Constantinople) was a Portuguese-Jewish diplomat and administrator, member of the House of Mendes/Benveniste, nephew of Dona Gracia Mendes Nasi***, and an influential figure in the Ottoman Empire during the rules of both Sultan Suleiman I and his son Selim II. He was a great benefactor of the Jewish people.
A Court Jew,he was appointed the Lord of Tiberias, with the expressed aim of resettling Jews in Ottoman Syria and encouraging industry there...
Joseph Nasi is best known to history for his attempt to resettle the towns of Tiberias and Safed in 1561.He was the first person to attempt to settle Jews in the cities of what was then Southern Syria by practical means, as opposed to waiting for the Messiah". (So much for Israel creation of British imperialism).
*Sir Moses was the brother in law of Nathan Rothschild
**Colonel Charles Henry Churchill (1807–1869), also known as "Churchill Bey", was a British consul in Ottoman Syria, and he created the first political plan for Zionism and the creation of the state of Israel in the region of Ottoman Palestine [a distant relative of the other ardent zionist, Sir Winston].
***Gracia Mendes Nasi (1510-1569), was one of the wealthiest Jewish women of Renaissance Europe... [In 1553 she moved to Constantinople, marrying her daughter to Josef]
In 1558, she was granted a long-term lease on the Tiberias region in Galilee (part of Ottoman Syria at the time), from Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, in exchange for guaranteeing a substantial increase in the yearly tax revenues. The Ottoman Empire, under the Sultan, had conquered that part of the Holy Land some years earlier, but it was largely a desolate place. As a result, she obtained ruling authority over the Tiberias area...This venture has often been called one of the earliest attempts at a modern Zionist movement".
By an extraordinary coincidence the Benveniste family from Spain have been the financiers of the Knights Templar!
Tjank you.
Corrupt, Jewish warmonger.
Or, do I repeat myself?