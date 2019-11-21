"Trump Woos Jews, Jews Impeach Trump"

The impeachment farce is basically a Jewish affair, noted the Israeli daily Haaretz. The soul and engine of the impeachment is Adam Schiff, ‘Shifty Schiff’ in Trump’s colourful expression. His name brings to mind the Jewish banking house of Schiff, top Jewish aristocracy of money and media. The second man is Greedy Goldman, or Daniel Sachs Goldman, the chief interrogator in the impeachment hearings. Sachs Goldman or Goldman Sachs, another top Jewish name and bank. The third Jew in the heart of the impeachment is infamous George Soros. Haaretz could add that the top witnesses for prosecution are also Jewish, the bizarre Gordon “Zelensky loves your ass” Sondland, or Vindman the Spy. Trump would never dare to notice this remarkable coincidence, concludes Haaretz. Only antisemites would.
Instead of pointing this open conspiracy out and calling the Americans to save the Republic, President Trump appealed to the Jewish sense of gratitude. He bestowed now his third fabulous gift to the Jewish state, namely recognition of the settlements for-Jews-only on the stolen Palestinian land, after he recognised Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Or perhaps the fourth, if you’d count his withdrawal out of Iran agreement. He legalised the settlements by the unilateral decision of the superpower, something the Israeli governments never could or dared. If the US were be as omnipotent as it was twenty years ago, that would be the end of Oslo and Geneva agreements, and practically the end of attempts to create a State of Palestine alongside with Israel, something Israeli nationalists wanted all along. With the US engulfed in the cold civil war, it could lead to self-de-legitimisation of the US, or to collapse of Two States paradigm. It is apparently a huge gift to the Jewish state.
Trump thought that his generosity would melt Jewish hearts, and they would let him govern in peace. But no, the Jews accept every gift as their due; it is absence of a gift that is surprising and troublesome, probably to be explained by anti-Semitism. They said that his recognition will annoy the Democrats, and they will take it away when they regain the White House.
Probably this reaction is exactly what Trump counted on, for he does not care about Palestine or Israel. His target audience is the US Jewry. Trump hopes that the Jews who care about Israel more than they care about the US would switch allegiance and support him, so the Democrats wouldn’t win the next elections and roll back the recognition. Judging by past experience, the Jews will gain by this competition for their favours, while the US will lose, and so will Trump.
It is worth our while to see who are the Jewish persons in the impeachment proceedings. Adam Schiff, whether a remote relation to the banker Jacob Schiff or just a namesake, could be a reincarnation of the old man; for he inherited his love for mass immigration and hatred to Russia. Before Jacob Schiff’s time, the US Jewry was a small community. Wealthy, yes, but very small. Jacob Schiff who arrived to the American shore in the mid-19th century, understood that he needed numbers, masses, demography on his side if he wanted Jews to become an important player. He organised mass immigration of Russian and Polish Jews into the US. “He lobbied Congress and President Grover Cleveland to prevent the passage of legislation which would have prevented the massive wave of Russian Jewish immigrants from whom most current New York Jews descend”, says the Jewish source. Millions of Jews arrived and eventually changed the US in their own image. Now Adam Schiff wants to import millions of Third Worlders to cement the change started by Jacob.
Jacob Schiff’s hatred of Russia had been quite extraordinary, even by the standards of that time. A prominent banker, he issued a war loan to Japan to build its fleet to fight Russia. Accidentally, the fleet built with Schiff’s money had attacked Pearl Harbour some years later, so every victim of the Pacific War and his descendants may sue Schiffs for their contribution.
Long before Soros and NED, Jacob Schiff played the regime change game in Russia, bankrolling the revolutionaries. (He contributed to February 1917 revolution, the liberal pro-Western coup, but the Russians screwed him by doing another coup in November 2017 and installing the Bolsheviks; his agents had to flee and Russia regained its independence, while Schiff had lost his investment.)
Adam Schiff is rabidly anti-Russian just like Jacob was. He dreams of a regime change in Moscow like Jacob did. He claimed Russian conspiracy had brought Trump to the White House; he refused to accept Mueller’s enquiry results and still insists that the Russians interfered in the US elections. His words of “damning evidence” of collusion with Russia, “more than circumstantial,” a scandal of a size “beyond Watergate” had poisoned Russo-American relations, and made Trump presidency a lame duck from the first moment.
Adam Schiff is so dishonest and unfair that even the WSJ noted his innovation in law. “Is it an impeachable offense for a president to resist impeachment? House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told CNN last week that White House officials’ refusal to testify in his committee’s impeachment probe could lead to “obstruction of Congress” charges against President Trump.” Perhaps, after all, Adam Schiff is a relative to another swindler, Irwin Schiff, who died in federal prison in 2015 while he was serving a 13 years sentence for tax evasion. (Probably it is anti-Semitic to mention the old canard that some Jews could be swindlers, but we’d dare anyway).
The chief interrogator Daniel Sachs Goldman has an excellent pedigree for a Jewish macher (wheeler dealer). He went to the school “President Barack Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia attended, as well as Chelsea Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden’s grandchildren, Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia and Theodore Roosevelt’s son Archibald”. His wife is a Vice President of Goldman Sachs Bank, the “great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity”, in the famous words of Matt Taibbi. His family had established a special program called The Birthright-Taglit. The name implies that every Jew has a birthright for the land of Palestine, as opposed to its natives. The program allows American Jewish youths to make a free (courtesy of US taxpayer) trip to Israel, to meet other Jewish young men and girls and to fight intermarriage by marrying within the tribe. That’s right, you are forbidden to approve of such racist measures, but Jews are allowed to run it as a tax-exempt charity.
Daniel Sachs Goldman’s family is also a founder of New Israel Fund, another tax-exempt, that directs money saved from the US tax authorities (where it could reach goyim) towards Jews-only purposes.
George Soros is another prominent Jewish participant in the impeachment proceedings. The old reptilian is so ugly that our soul (being naturally Wildean) feels he is immoral, too. The facts on the ground confirm this premonition. If the Ukraine had been turned from a jolly rotund East European country into pale grim disaster area, he is partly responsible.
While the impeachment deals with Trump’s alleged interference in the Ukraine, the case of Trump enemies’ interference in the Ukraine is open and shut. They interfered so rudely in the dealings of the ostensibly sovereign state, that they had a joke among themselves: “The Vienna Convention is optional for our Kiev staff”. The Vienna Convention is the international agreement forbidding the diplomats to meddle in the internal affairs of the state they are posted at.
Some of this meddling had been done by and for Joe Biden, who robbed the Ukrainian state of ample funds; George Soros had been another beneficiary of the State Department activity.
He has a few NGOs there, and the US Embassy under the Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch (another accuser of Trump) actively shilled for them. John Solomon discovered that one of the witnesses for the prosecution in the impeachment hearings, then-embassy Charge d’ Affaires George Kent (now he has risen to the lofty position of the Assistant Secretary of State) demanded from the Ukrainian authorities to drop investigation of Soros’ own NGO, the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC). Moreover, on March 5, 2019, Ambassador Yovanovitch had delivered a speech asking for “Ukraine’s special anticorruption prosecutor to be removed.” And this woman dares to speak of Trump’s interference!
George Soros had a regular access to the Ukrainian desk of the State Department, to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria (“F*ck EU”) Nuland. It is difficult to separate between the twain, for the AntAC had been jointly funded by the State Department and George Soros. But George Soros is untouchable, for the ADL President Jonathan Greenblatt already determined that “Invoking Soros … is trafficking in some of the worst anti-Semitic tropes.”
A former Federal Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova committed this grievous crime, when he said on the Fox News that George Soros had a daily opportunity to tell the State Department through Victoria Nuland what to do in Ukraine. “Soros ran it. He corrupted FBI officials, he corrupted foreign service officers. George Soros wants to run Ukraine and he’s doing everything he can to use every lever of the United States government to make that happen.” DiGenova didn’t mention Jewishness of Soros or of his friend Nuland; it was not necessary. An attack on George Soros is an attack on Jews the world over, concluded a knowledgeable observer.
Joe DiGenova indeed is guilty, but of understatement. George Soros wants to run Ukraine, he said. The Ukraine is a small though profitable part of the world Soros and his companions-in-arms want to run. The US is the more important part, and by running it, they can get the Ukraine for a side dish.
The impeachment indeed became an important affair, not as a threat to President Trump, but because it revealed the modus operandi of the liberal Jews. It would be better if instead of Donald Trump their opponent would be a shining knight on a white charger. But we’ve got what we’ve got. These guys should be stopped, and if Trump will do it, bless him.
His tactics of bribing Jews with rich gifts of Palestinian patrimony are immoral, and I doubt they will be effective. Probably if he were to call for justice and equality for Palestine he would not have a chance of snowball in hell. By dividing his enemies between Zionists and Liberals, he improves his chances, or so he thinks.
For people who cherish and treasure Palestine like I do this is a hard choice. Liberal Jews sound nicer; they speak against Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; they condemn Israeli shelling of Gaza and Syria. But we had a long experience of their ascendancy: they do preciously nothing for Palestine and they allow Israel to commit all possible crimes. A condemnation is not good enough if the flow of weapons and finances is not affected.
The Jews are used to play for both teams, and win twice. By going into absolutely forbidden, no-go area of seeing the impeachment team as a Jewish team, this game may be changed. If and when Capitol Hill will be free from occupation, the time for freedom of Jerusalem will also come.
P.S. Lawyers Update
Keep lawyers out of politics, I wrote recently. We have to choose whether we want democracy, or the rule of law. In a democracy, the people rule via their elected representatives; under the rule of law, the judges rule supreme. Statesmen should remain immune from prosecution for life. Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu aren’t angels, but they were elected by their nations and should remain untouched. Let them be judged by history, not by lawyers.
Since I wrote that, there were developments confirming my distrust of legal profession:
- In Israel, PM Netanyahu had been indicted, amid strong feelings that this is the Deep State revenge. He could be indicted, tried and hanged for his war crimes in Gaza and Syria, and I would applaud; but he was indicted for very flimsy reasons (he allegedly said he will help a publisher after elections, just let him provide some good press). Israeli Deep State is directly connected with the US Deep State; and they do not want to see strong independent men in power.
- In the US, the judge-cum-prosecutor Schiff ruled that for Trump, to fight his impeachment is an impeachable offence, while every objection of the accused counts as witness intimidation. You can’t win with such guys!
- In Hong Kong, the judges outlawed the governor’s decree banning masks, and released the detained rioters who burned the tube stations and robbed shops to do more robbery and arson.
- And in the UK, the High Court banned 110,000 postal workers from going on strike, despite more than 97 per cent of postal union members voting for action on a 75.9 per cent turnout. They said… what the heck, they always find what to say!
Thus, the lawyers and judges from Israel to Hong Kong and from London to Washington seem to be wedded to one Deep State, not to their national states. They are against workers, and for rioters, and never for justice.
All the investigations are just circus charade to deflect attention away from the Deep State.
I have a different view on this. I think the purpose is to intimidate the average person. The Deep State is letting the average citizen know that anyone can have charges manufactured against them at any time, that “witnesses” can be produced, “evidence” can be manufactured, “crimes” can be invented against anyone, mass media hostility can be enabled against any person, for any reason at any time.
This is nothing less than a war on the psyche of the simple citizen–and the effects will be felt for several generations.
The message is _obey_–or we can and will get you.
Even if Trump survives this, the scars of fear will have formed deep in the subconscious of the masses.
Ironically, the most devastating effect will be felt by those opposed to Trump. They will think they are safe because of their virtue and Trump’s vice–but deep in their unconscious there will be a little voice that warns them–the lions and tigers might not eat them last.
Yes, we disagree, I see Trump as part of the Deep State.
It is said that the secret to Byzantium’s success was due to their 3 exclusions: keep the Jews out of governance, finance, and education. There appears to be more than just a bit of truth to that. I have long held that Jews are not as monolithic as most people think. Organized Jewry has may faces, but one personality. Unorganized Jewry has many personalities but buys into the central Zionist theme of the Holocaust. That said, it is organized Jewry that is the major threat.
Let’s start with education. The dumbing down of education is due to “reform”, and heavily promoted by Jews. Jews like to talk about “gray areas” but always lecture in black and white. This is good, that is bad. Advantages and disadvantages, formerly called critical thinking have been replaced by indoctrination.
In finance, organized Jewry has a stranglehold on the legalized fraud of fractional reserve banking, and the big casino on Wall Street, as well as those located in other cities and countries. The game is rigged.
Jews in government are overwhelmingly from the organized branch, and fervent Zionists. All internal policy development and lobbying is done on the basis of what is best for organized Jewry, whether local or international (Israel).
At the end of the day, Trump’s biggest sin was campaigning against everything that organized Jewry supports: wars/regime change for Wall Street, immigration, globalism, and the restoration of national pride. The fact that such a flawed character as Trump won because of those campaign issues, despite fixed polls and constant MSM criticism, is a massive threat to organized Jewry and their grip on the US House of Mirrors. Trump has to go, because people are waking up.
I am not sure we do disagree–because “the effect” I am claiming works regardless of whether Trump is a part of the Deep State or not.
How can you say he is a part of the deep state? Are you on the same page than Brandon Smith? Although I’ve got respect for this man, I seriously consider Trump as an outsider. That’s why he is in this deep mess!
Just keep the microscope on Schiff’s butt buddy Ed Buck. Trumps exposure helps his campaign and Schiff keeps sinking and putrifying along with the Hollywood set and Israel.
You forgot Nadler who was leading the charge until Mueller flamed out. You forgot Feinstein who, I believe, orchestrated the complete Kavanaugh inquisition.
Lay down with Jews-Bedouins, get up with political MRSA.
If only political Judaism was comprised of mere “bed bugs”; a label that a certain propaganda Jew was recently defensive over. Its much worse.
Paradoxically, his wooing of Jews who are impeaching him is to relieve the pressure somewhat. If Trump didn’t woo Jews, Jews would be biting off his penis and balls than just his penis.
“You forgot Nadler who was leading the charge until Mueller flamed out. You forgot Feinstein who, I believe, orchestrated the complete Kavanaugh inquisition.”
and Schumer.
i did laugh when democrats picked Goldman as the main prosecutor. it doesn’t get any more blatant than that.
yes, it’s mostly a direct jewish attack on the US, or specifically, the last WASP president standing in the way of total destruction by open borders.
that a few of the democrats involved are not jewish shows how extremely jewish the entire operation is. less than half of the main operators are jewish in a nation where jews are now about 1.5% of the population. and notice it’s the few democrats who are not jewish, like pelosi, who are the most reasonable and want to proceed most cautiously. all the jewish democrats and their ally africans, mexicans, homos, and muslims are chomping at the bit to steamroll the last WASP.
this site doesn’t need to become another “It’s the Jews!”, all the time site, but it’s extremely annoying that even Steve Sailer blocks my few, timely, and important posts about this stuff.
even he’s afraid of comments on this topic that are too accurate, well researched, and point out beyond the slightest doubt what’s actually going on sometimes.
The irony is if they get their way, the US will quickly degrade to a point where they will be unable to project power and protect Israel.
That may be baked into the cake already, but we’ll see. Plenty of FedGov employees are probably cognizant that their precious pensions will suffer in real terms if there’s a forced devaluation of the USD due to loss of reserve currency status; a status which is only kept by US military/empire dominance.
If you had a blog I’d sub to it.
The old reptilian is so ugly that our soul (being naturally Wildean) feels he is immoral, too.
Funny. This old Norwegian American feels the same way. Cheney is another one. Neither will ever be completely dead.
I agree. We’re in mind-boggling scary times. I don’t see how this country can return to even a semblance of the country we once were. Or even pull back at this point. IMO it will only continue to unravel at a greater speed.
Yeah, I have little faith that the conspirators in this Deep State coup will ever face justice in a functioning judicial system. My only hope now is that they will be attacked and eaten by the monster they had a part in creating and/or strengthening. The revolution eats its own.
‘… the Democrats wouldn’t win the next elections and roll back the recognition…’
The flaw there is that the Democrats would never roll back the recognition.
The opportunity for our politicians to demonstrate their collective cowardice and moral corruption would be just too good to miss.
Trump Woos Conservative Jews, Liberal Jews Impeach Trump
Probably not on all people.
It just makes me madder and louder.
I think all the impeachment schitt show managed to do is proving to the public that there is indeed a deep state that is running their own foreign policy, regardless of what POTUS says or does.
As for Trump sucking up to Israel to appease the Jews, I think all he’s done is bring out to the open how much Israel controls the US and thereby controls the world. All this will only awaken the many whites in the US and Europe who have been asleep about Israel and the Jews’ control over the US. Whites are wide awake now.
Trump just ruined himself again.
Trump Reverses Navy Decision to Oust Edward Gallagher …
https://www.nytimes.com › 2019/11/21 › trump-seals-eddie-gallagher
16 hours ago – President Trump on Thursday reversed a decision by the Navy seeking to …. As commander in chief, the president has authority to intervene in …
Life mimicking art again. Porcine Trumpstein and Porky Pompeoberg very closely resemble in girth and mentality those famous two legged usurpers of Manor Farm, Napolean and his sidekick Squealer.
Its impossible to bribe the Jews.
If everyone in the world turned over every thing they own to the Jews and then all killed themselves…the Jews would still not be satisfied.
They would be furious , foaming mad that they had no enemies left to threaten and whine about and nothing left to steal or kill for.
They would have a world of just Jews, which would be a literal hell for them…. No one left to steal from or kill except each other.
Although I think the Jews will flame out in the US against Trump, I’m rather curious what’s going to happen to Netanyahu, who appear to be fighting off a wing of the same mob.
The US can survive a civil war. After all, we’ve already done so once, and if we get into one that weakens us internally, we don’t have to worry about being attacked by our neighbors. Canada isn’t going to invade us, and Mexicans just want to move here and get jobs. A real civil war, in fact, would likely make Mexicans flee back to Mexico.
But if Israel has a civil war and is weakened internally, they’re going to see a massive pile-on by their neighbors with the intent of destroying the country. I don’t think Israel can survive a civil war, frankly.
I do wonder about the motives of Netanyahu’s opponents. They appear to be a globalist, money-grubbing type of elite that wants to get rich by importing massive amounts of cheap Arab and Palestinian labor into Isreal, and who are upset that a right-wing Isreal is putting a stop to this. I wouldn’t be surprised if Soros is backing Netanyahu’s opponents.
In the old days, such as the Middle Ages, if you had an opponent seriously trying to overthrow the state, you just went medieval on them. We, however, are too civilized for that. But I don’t think our modern state can survive such a divide in the populace without a massive upheaval.
The left keeps getting angrier, shriller, nastier, and crazier. They’re like the angry teenager that keeps testing barriers by picking fights with Daddy until Daddy punches the kids’ lights out. The right should not have been so permissive, and should have clamped down harder, earlier.
I believe you are correct. Things will spiral out of control very quickly.
How will it happen?
The “coalition of the fringes” all these disparate groups have no common bond besides contempt for whites. They will be unable to cooperate amongst themselves in a truly “minority-majority” society. Just like what we see now in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago.
When things finally reach breaking point god help us.
Operant conditioning by proxy.
The treatment of Assange is the same: some tax-eating cunt ignores her conflict of interest, carries out an obvious miscarriage of justice, and the proles are taught that a relatively-famous, relatively-smart, relatively-well-connected person is powerless to fight back. What does that imply for the schlub?
That’s not actually the correct lesson to take from the lurch towards totalitarianism though.
The correct lesson is to notice that these cunts have a sense of impunity that will be inherently fragile.
Jim Bell’s “Assassination Politics” has an extremely badly-chosen title, and Bell himself did some dumb things when he was being persecuted for what he wrote… but he had absolutely the right idea.
The fake-human cunts driven by an urge to rule will not change their behaviour until their cohort starts getting put in the ground.
/If and when Capitol Hill will be free from occupation, the time for freedom of Jerusalem will also come./
That’s the working theory, though I’d like to know what you think of the following infographic, Mr. Shamir:
https://visualizingpalestine.org/visuals/divesting-for-justice-timeline
It certainly explains the push for anti-BDS legislation throughout the U.S. They’re quite worried about it.
Excellent article by Shamir. And let’s not forget that hearsay ‘witness’ Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is Jewish, too. We have enough Jewish actors in this political farce for a televised minyan.
How much of a role did Kushner play in 1 to 4?
“our soul (being naturally Wildean) ”
Huh, huh, homo.
That’s an interesting tidbit. I had always wondered about Schiff’s donation to Russia and what motivated it. Some maintain that he was subsidizing the Bolsheviks, but Shamir’s theory is true, then that would change the picture somewhat.
You can’t bring gifts to the ruthless, you can only compete with them from above, as Putin does. Or do a purge like Stalin. Trump is not competent, but he exposes the system for what it is and helps to topple it over quicker.
Same thing happened to Nixon. He gave the tribe EVERYTHING it had wanted or dreamed of. Opened China for factories, broke the gold standard, started environmentalism, legalized abortion, forced affirmative action. He literally created the modern world for the Tribe. The Tribe thanked him in the usual way by destroying him.
This is all a charade. Trump’s not going to be thrown out of office by impeachment. The Jews are too smart for that. They keep everything at fever pitch to hide their ongoing chicanery.
It is hard to figure out anything reliable about Donald Trump these days. Is he part of the zionist game? Or is he too stupid to play along? Why does he destroy both the United States (Make America Laughable Again) and Israel (Gollem Hills Forever) at the same time?
With Hillary Clinton against him it was a no-brainer that the man would win. That’s why I always knew that he is the choice of the Powers that Be. It was only thanks to a carefully crafted election campaign that also 80% of the Americans believed that he was their man. A nice dressing sauce for the public. Therefore I can’t believe that there really is a rift at the top.
See it from a different perspective:
Bolivia – check
JCPOA – check
Golan Heights – check
Jerusalem – check
Still in Syria – check
Still in Iraq – check
Still in Afghanistan – check
Jews at the helm – check
$38 billion to Israel – check
Media talk about none of these – check
It looks like business as usual to me.
What follows if Donald Trump is really impeached? Who will be his successor? Who will benefit?
Will it remove the obstacle still called “democracy?”
jews jews and more jews.
TBH, I am really sick of jews and their nation wrecking.
How can anybody not see what is going on?
And yet the more the Jews attack Trump the more this stupid effing Goy bends over to give them anything and EVERYTHING they want.
You want to annex the west bank? No problem!
You want us to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel? No problem!
You want the Stolen heights? You got it!
The Zionist Jews of course know this and so they will keep attacking the effing MORON Trump until he declares war against Iran at their behest and delivers Syria and Lebanon to the terrorist apartheid ethno-state of Israel for their “greater Israel” project.
would have been a first
###
https://www.trunews.com/stream/impeachment-untouchables-george-soros-hunter-biden-and-dnc
TruNews: $7.4 billions from “illegal enterprises” “stolen from Ukrainian citizens” laundered thru Burisma, deposited with Franklin Templeton for benefit of Obama, DNC, Hunter Biden
####
Steven Cohen essential reading / viewing
https://www.unz.com/scohen/why-are-we-in-ukraine/
That gets to the nuts and bolts really. The “Deep State” as such is not a single unified entity but has 2 or 3 factions. They are both basically dominated by the same people though. Namely Jews. I’d go further and say Talmudist Jews. Their religion if it can be called that is the Babylonian Talmud with it incorporated Babylonian gods and teachings. Zionism is another word for Pharisaism or Talmudism in practice.
” A prominent banker, he issued a war loan to Japan to build its fleet to fight Russia. Accidentally, the fleet built with Schiff’s money had attacked Pearl Harbour some years later…”
Nice try, but it won’t wash. Due to the rapid advance of naval technology, not a single ship from the earlier Russo-Japanese War of 1905 fought in WW2.
By 1941 the Imperial Japanese Navy had some of the best warships and submarines in the world. They were far more expensive than the small, relatively slow and fragile ships of 1905.
That’s why Japan had absolutely no chance in the Pacific War as soon as it became an affair of attrition. FDR placed preliminary orders for over 100 aircraft carriers in 1940 (note the date!), while Japan never had more than a dozen or so first-rate carriers (and a lot of much smaller makeshifts).
Expect the Joo Hasbarite Gang to descend onto this comment stream with spittle flying and Satan’s lies like lightning bolts coming from their asses.
Fran/Linda/Whatever, Asshole123, AaronBaLiar, and assorted Anons are all buckling on their petrified dogshit armor as we await their screams and imprecations… “anti-semites!” (in other words, Goy that know the Truth).
Trump, ultra-Zionist Jew, takes on Rothschild, aims to be king of the Jews
Rothschild, king of the Jews, sets up his servant Epstein to bring down Trump
Trump murders Epstein
Rothschild keeps up impeachment circus against Trump
Remind me again why any pro white person would support this jew loving moron ? I can list a lot of anti white things that happened because of him, I can’t think of a single thing that benefited whites coming from him.
All two of them, one of whom is Stephen Miller, already suffering cries of “Crucify him!” from (((The Council.)))
Who was it who said that, by the time they reach 50 or so, everyone has the face they deserve?
Oh dear, who is the latest shill who has been sent out to “defend” the world’s pettiest racketeers – lil’ donnie dumb dumb and bibi the k-rooked king of k-orruption?
What we see plain as day is really not what we see lecture us their apologists – Heaven forbid, no! You see, it’s all a “deep state” conspiracy (Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.) It always is when they get caught red-handed.
Is Dersho-nit-wit indisposed or something today – or is he merely busy getting a “massage” (in his boxers, of course?)
The last decade has been bracketed by Madoff and Epstein – with plenty of usurpers in between. Now that’s gonna be a hard re-write…
I don’t think Trump actually gets the optics of how he looks to a lot of Americans who voted for him.
I think many are tired of his reactive pandering to der Juden.
I am.
It is pathetic to watch.
i don’t know if he will actually get 4 more at this point.
It should be remembered that Jacob Schiff’s vociferous pressures on the the President Taft led in 1911 to the abrogation of the Treaty of Commerce between Russia and the USA of 1832, in order to induce the Russian Government to cease the ‘discriminatory’ treatment of the Jews. First application of ‘economic sanctions’ like the subsequent Jackson-Vanik Amendment, Magnitsky Act and present ‘crippling sanctions’. No, I don’t think that it is mere coincidence that Schiff of today does the same thing as the Schiff of yore. It’s in the family. And is no coincidence that all the problem revolves around Ukraine.
It’s easy watch Trump’s actions. He has hired many of the denizens of the ‘swamp’ he was going to drain. The increase in the stock market means nothing to middle Americans…just makes the rich richer. Trump has not built the wall, in fact says he wants to increase immigration. Not one of the people who broke the law to ‘ keep him from fulfilling his promises’ has been convicted let alone gone to prison. It’s a charade.
Wow you’re gullible.
You’re an idiot.
Any good engineer will tell you… without lesser technological achievements greater technological achievements will not happen.
By building a dreadnought fleet in the first place, it guaranteed their ability to build the Blue Sea Navy with the Rising Sun Flag.
No mention of Nuland, aka Nudleman in the Israel, US, Ukranian, Brussels media
You’re the one that said I have a different view on this.
You are absolving Trump of complicity…I do not.
The Orange Buffoon had one job: stop demographic terrorism. Nothing else matters since a majority mob of voting foreign barbarians can undo any policy, erase any law.
Most vexing? If Orange loses he’ll wonder how it happened. He’ll insist it was voter/election fraud (likely true) but never embrace the obvious: he sucked as a negotiator, failed us on the wall, cucked on 2A, betrayed us by flipping on legal immigration and now the latest, promising to keep DACAtards here.
Fuck him. If he loses, we didn’t lose much.
I have to agree with this vampire squid (D.Sachs Goldman) on this point. Intermarriage between Christians and Jews should only be allowed in rare, extraordinary circumstances. One example would be if the Jewess is very, very attractive, is anti Zionist, renounces her religion and turns to Jesus.
There are different types:
The apolitical “normie”. I am sure everyone knows this type, the guy at work that cares about playing golf, his pension, the latest Marvel movie, etc. They get their news by a quick glance of the tv showing a CNN headline or a news story with a quick google search. These are the ideal for the jews as they are the easiest to keep in the dark.
The cuckservative right winger. The ones that read Breitbart, National Review, Telegraph, etc. They may seem risque by resisting a small set of hard left ideas (but will eventually adopt all of them), but they all yearn to be accepted by the elite in the end, whether it is being invited to their cocktail parties or getting “conservative” shows made by Hollywood. Because of this they can never broach the topic of the jews because then they will be facing true banishment from society.
The true believer communist/anti corporate leftist. This type may be against neoliberalism, and have correctly identified that it is this system that rules the world. They however can never get to point of saying that is jews ultimately running these neoliberal constructs because they really believe that nothing is about race but about class warfare.
The non white immigrant.There are notable exceptions to this group, but the vast majority of them cannot see a difference between a jew and a white, and as long as the jews continues the war on white people and deification of non whites they are not going to care, even if the jew is obviously going to lord over them as well.
Destroying Israel is part of the Jewish Messianic Prophecy. They want that to happen.
Don’t trust Shamir on that Bolsheviks somehow posed a threat to the Jews and screwed them up.
I agree. By giving the Jews what they want, he is actually exposing them for what they are.
It is all Kabuki theater.
Nethy show is an “example” to the US Zion ruled masses that you can play the same game.
You, Zion ruled masses, can also do the same to Trump or any one at the “top” in Zion ruled lands.
Nethy will be fine.
Real theater is in Zion ruled lands outside Zion like the USA.
Regime changers are coming home to roost.
The term Deep State is pushed for a long time now. The powers that be are surely more than some established people and some mob. The world is littered with symbolism, and these people have an agenda, more than power and wealth. Corruption is not a problem, it’s the means.
Schiff, Schumer, Feinstein, Blumenthal, Nadler, Soros and a complicit Jewish-controlled mass media.
What’s happening is obvious, but this is the first article I’ve seen that finally calls it out for what it is.
How disgusting, and heartbreaking, to see these scumbags destroying America.
She created Zion Ukraine in 2014.
She said the work up to get her Zion coup cost 5 billion US dollars.
She used Neo-Nazis thug to get this thing “glued together” or did she really mean “jewed together”.
Her use of Neo-Nazis thugs woke me up, wide awake. She is Jewish yet, she wasn’t “scared” about reviving Nazism to control a large nation in Europe,
After that I questioned everything, soon I found out that nine eleven was an Israel thing too.
She blessed the coup with these words= F–k the EU. Under her breath, she surely said F–k the USA too. She must be smiling with ear to ear with her great success with this Zion coup in Ukraine.
Her coup is now being used to coup the Golem center of the Zion empire.
Since the end of WWII the “coalition of the fringes” has grown and strengthened its bonds against white gentile males. The coalition will hold until white gentile males are no longer a threat.
In your opinion what if anything unites the readers of the Unz review?
{For people who cherish and treasure Palestine like I do…} [Shamir]
Honest question: why do you?
‘Cherish‘ and ‘treasure’ are pretty strong feelings, but why?
Even Palestinians’ brother Arabs have no such feelings, given they have not only completely abandoned them, but are in fact collaborating with Israel in their (Palestinians’) oppression and dispossession. Only non-Arab Iran publicly and vociferously supports Palestinians (…hence, it being targeted for attack and destruction (ala Iraq) by US Neocons).
I have heard Palestinians (in general) are highly educated – i.e. compared to most other Arabs – and do know Palestine is a brutalized, tortured land, but there are such brutalized/tortured lands all over the world.
What’s so special about Palestine?
Yes, but what is it they are deflecting the deplorables from? <= question needs to be answered.
IC. The Impeachment Charade (IC) is a well planned and intentionally poorly orchestrated propaganda event. The purpose is to generate a sense of (the appearance of) diligently enforced moral security (you are in safe hands); it is part of the global propaganda schema often promoted by the pundits of Economic Zionism. Why would the proponents of Zionism want to do this? Maybe because it establishes that the persons of the Jewish Race (POTJR) that have been put in place by Zionism is justified?
for example: literature and propaganda often support the idea that invading a foreign nation on the presumption that the evil dictator of the foreign nation needs to be replaced and the failed nation’s government needs to made into a type of democracy that Zionist have made world infamous;<=so the Zionist can take all from the people of the failed now democratic nation? Iraq comes to mind.
Scandal trials are routine. Observe scandal trials have appeared in nearly every nation where the populations of the nations have begun to challenge, question, doubt the stability of, and the future of their culture, morality, and well being (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfred_Dreyfus). That is: the natives worry that the condition of the nation might not be stable (in poor health generally), and the direction its new leaders are taking seem to be leading to even more insecurity. Then after a while the masses begin to observe that the leaderships at nearly all the portals to opportunity are mostly in the hands of persons of a single race. In the case of a Zionist invasion, people soon come to notice that (POTJR) represent but a few percent of the general population, but represent extremely high proportionate percentages of those in the upper crust. In other words the natives in the populations come to notice that Zionist instigated invasions often place POTJRs in charge everywhere with a result that POTJRs dominate nearly everywhere and nearly everything; yet the POTJRs are represented as only a few percent of the general population? This condition does not happen by chance.. and mock trials by those who have been promoted seem somehow to be convincing to many that everything is legitimate.
Doubt Then the question becomes: <=is this concentration of POTJRs in powerful positions a good idea or possibility a dangerous condition? When one discovers extremely disproportionate numbers of high level executive bureaucratic and government jobs, and most of the profitable private sector endeavors ( banking, war making, contracting, university professorships, law, judges, engineering, chemistry, medicine, industry, etc) are held by POTJRs, it suddenly dawns on many, that our society is being managed most often by johnny come lately POTJRs.
(I want to make it clear Zionism is a propaganda that supports an economic philosophy, Jew is the name of a race of people, and many non Jewish, highly religious and atheist people are led to support Zionism, while many Jewish persons do not support Zionism).
The purpose of Impeachment Charades most often is to show the deplorables that no matter the thievery, the lies, the out and out thefts, the wars conducted against populations the-world-over (include threat, deceit, sanction, denial or use of deadly force), the narrative established by the puppets that develop the binary narratives (Democraps/Reputaturds), and those who run the executive levels of the USA and it institutions and corporations, should be allowed to remain in charge, since the puppet produced binaries arbitrate and keep in check the integrity and morality of the POEJR. Merely revealing the no-one-goes-to-jail exploits of the few is sufficient for the deplorables to be led to believe that those in charge are protecting the democratic interest of the Deplorable American? The puppet derived binary narratives are designed to involve the deplorables in a game, just like football where members of the crowd divide up, and support one or the other of the two teams, becoming nearly indifferent to the fact that the two teams are most likely <==alike in all material respects.
After doubt, realization It is but a short journey from doubt to understanding that something is amiss, that something far beyond normal competition, is pushing and driving this skew which escalates the few POTJR from obscure percentages in the general population to majority positions that own or control nearly everywhere. From there the charade (Epsteins disappear, white helmets turn black, the Russians suddenly discovered not to have done it, etc.) charade trials start, the government becomes non tolerant and the old literature and the old narratives are replaced with new ones and the propaganda foreign to native deplorables becomes more intense. Why, because Zionism is a system of economics that does not share its successes with anyone?
Moral Security. The propaganda produced to support the economic philosophy labeled Zionism is often designed to show that the governed mass of deplorables should rely on the new morality and should support with open arms globalism over domestic needs. Why because selected propaganda made available to the mass media tells them so. Why? The story (implicit in scandal trials) usually goes something like this:
All but the Truth. But is POTJR maintained culture and morality tuned to the same standards that existed before the Zionist designs imported by immigration and installed by the use of Zionist wealth and power, resident POTJRs to positions of power? Do the persons who have the power to operate the USA represent old time America, certainly it is not the America I am familiar with. Globalization does not promote deplorable American interest but it is essential to successful Zionism.
You will know when UR govt once again represents the interest of deplorables: because it will:==>
1. quit spying on you and deny others from spying on you.
2. criminalizes =>the act of infecting a computer with spyware, malware, and viri and makes those acts into torts that allow victims to recover from the perpetrator Jury trials to establish damages or something similar.
3. amend the constitution to make it a life time in jail offence to conduct the affairs of government in secret or
to classify any document as secret from anyone who is a human, a citizen of America and who is also a
citizen of the Untied States of America or something similar.
4. produce a budget that assigns 4 $s to domestic needs for each one $1 to armaments and foreign affairs.
5. replaces privatized energy conglomerates with locally generated free solar and wind energy
6. gives free education and medical services at the highest level to all comers w/o regard to prior qualification.
7. recognizes all people of all race and all religion as one in the same person
8. puts news fakers and propagandist and persons who do not implement campaign promises under the jail
9. admits pearl harbor, 9/11 and
10. nationalizes the media and gives equal time to all candidates for any office high or low level.
11. makes position on its election ballets a position for each person who has announced his or her intention to
compete for an elected offices at any level in the USA.
12. eliminates the electoral college and allows those qualified to vote in general elections able to vote directly
for who shall be the President and the Vice President( currently these two Article II positions are are
elected only by vote of the electoral college, not by the popular vote).
13. allows any member of the governed masses to indite any sitting member of a government at any level, in
the independent of the civil government, court of human rights, and
* when it then allows that court of human rights to immediately remove a person accused of a violation of
human right while in office.
* when it then detains that removed person until a verdict by the Human rights court can be rendered, and
* when if that court renders a verdict of guilty, it allows to and assist the court to sentence that person
* when it then allows the sentence to be carried out by the human rights courts.
14. makes it illegal for dual citizen persons to hold a position, be a member of, or serve as a contractor to, or
work as an employee of the USA at any level.
Please fill in the blank, for Trump’s impeachment trial: I nominate ________ <=your vote for best Actor..
Good point about Schiff being Buck’s butt buddy, which being logically possible is admissible as proof before the msm and Congress. Since the poofter Schiff himself has set the congressional standard equating accusation with evidence, it’s only fair he exonerate himself from charges he participated with his lover Buck injecting young blacks with drugs to sodomize them dead or as close thereto as Buck could render them.
Trump is going to learn this lesson, no matter what one does for the zionists they always want more and even though Trump has given them the Golan Heights and Jerusalem as a capital, things which were not Trumps to give, they still want him impeached.
Trump is in a zionist trap as the zionist bankers hold the paper on everything he supposedly owns and they bailed him out of four bankruptcies , Trump is never going to get out of the zionist trap!
The article seem to portray Trump as some helpless gullible child who lacks the basic intelligence to understand he is being manipulated, destroyed, and exploited by those whom he is trying to benefit, reward, and please. This assumption shows either Trump is completely unfit for presidency, in which case ousting him is not a bad thing, or he is part of the alleged generational conspiracy outlined above, which by the way also implies he is unfit to lead the country. If in both cases Trump is unfit for the office then why does it matter he is getting impeached.
In other words, if the author can see it, why can’t the person who is the alleged subject/victim of such alleged generational atrocities as outlined above. And if Trump is such a sissy masochist, then why does the author seems so protective of him. Perhaps because it’s emotionally too hard to accept that Trump is part of the conspiracy and not outside of it as the author would like to imagine. Or that in the grand scheme of things, we are all pawns. Who knows! 🙂
Just curious… which site is an “It’s the Jews” all-the-time site? Because I’d be very interested in becoming a regular reader.
Henry Makow confirms the Holocaust, as does Nick Fuentes (he denies his own Cookie Monster schtick) and virtually every other alt-right leader. Anglin knows it’s a joke, but everything’s a joke to Anglin, including rape. Alison Weir just focuses on Palestine. Jim Stone is scary honest, but not much on the Jews.
Denying Holocaust propaganda will get yer ass slammed into Purgatory faster than that Twilight Zone kid turned his neighbor into a jack-in-the-box. So who’s got the balls, besides Ron? I can’t find it, and believe me I’ve looked.
David Brock’s writes in ‘Blinded by the Right’ that the Jews, and a few rich Texas ‘conservatives’, orchestrated the Clinton impeachment.
I believe that impeaching Clinton and impeaching Trump were ends in themselves, that is, the goal was not to get rid of Clinton or Trump, but to delegitimize the US govt. itself.
Jews are indeed leading this effort. 95% of Trump Derangement Syndrome is the fear of ethnic and other groups and institutions that live off of white people that one day they’ll wake up and find that their white slaves have fled the plantation. Human nature says that you hate those you exploit. Those you live off of and yet want to destroy at the same time, perhaps because you resent your need for them, or because the tension of keeping them under control at all times is just too straining.
He’s not a WASP. He’s a Jew.
https://forward.com/news/346731/trumps-brother-rebelled-against-their-authoritarian-father-by-joining-a-jew/
Read between the lines of this article. The (Jewish Daily) Forward, to give it its full name, wants its resders to exult at another Jew president, but with deniability.
It is amazingly damning these connections of the Scum known as our US Government to the Jews of Today and in the Recent Past. It is almost unbeliveable that Jews are so evil yet the evidence speaks for itself. True evil in human form. Satan’s Children. Of course they would claim to be God’s Chosen People. I think that Humanity must take Global Action against the Jewish Criminal Cult for Humanity’s survial. Maybe this is what Armagedon really is all about.
I believe that impeaching Clinton and impeaching Trump were ends in themselves, that is, the goal was not to get rid of Clinton or Trump, but to delegitimize the US govt. itself.
Trump doesn’t need any help in delegitimizing anything – he’s been doing it his whole, crooked, real estate shyster life.
Still, Shamir is ably trying to assist him with this Ukraine “sham”.
The rank and file and verterans will support this. The brass hates it.
It seems obvious to me that the Tribe’s unity got split in the early oughts. Big big finance against ultra-Zionism.
Trump, like his father before him, is a Jew in the service of Jews through pretending to be a Christian.
Here is a preliminary article spelling it out.
http://www.twf.org/News/Y2019/0711-TrumpRothschild.html
He shouldn’t but Trump will be running against a POS even worse than Hillary.
The good news is that Conservative American patriots own ths vast majority of firearms in the United States. If civil war ever begins in American, leftist will be the big loosers , thats putting in nicely.
I prefer to call them Ashkanazi mongoloids
Impeachment of POTUS Trump.
This Impeachment is actually only check in the the game of chess. It is definitely not a check-mate.
This is definitely Jews telling Trump be careful. We are watching you. We know who you are but you do not know who we are. And we are everywhere.
If I would be Trump I would rule that all application for any position in Government must be accompanied by naked picture of applicant. That would eliminate at least half of them.
Other half elimination would be more difficult. Only checking the hairpiece could he help.
But not much. Yovanovitch would slip through.
…………………………………………………………………………
Concerning Ukraine.
US is slipping its head into a noose.
Tune in and listen to what Brother Nathanael at http://www.therealjews.com has been saying for many years.
To me this is one of the things that powerless people say to comfort themselves when they look into the frightening future. But is it valid?
Rooster, I’m one of you, and I wish you were correct. But they’ll just drop nukes on us if they want to. Read the article and comments. Try to defend yourself and you’ll face any kind of made up charges, lose your money defending yourself, face their fake witnesses against you, get shot by ultra-militarized SWAT officers. Look at the Covington MAGA hat wearers, Proud Boys, Trump, Assage, etc. That 9mm on your ankle won’t save you. It’s too late to take back America. We need another home.
Jooscum and Christoos (heck, even the hindoos) are fundamentally the same… similar kind of “in-his-image” mangods-worshipping pagans.
In matters of core spiritual beliefs, you should see now that you are being too pedantic.
Trumpstein …..live by the jew, die by the jew. NY real estate mogul…….jew. NJ casino operator……..jew. NYT best seller book…….jew. Reality TV star……..jew. The jew squeezed everything he could out of Trumpstein and now deftly changes useful idiots by engineering a recession with 0% GDP growth in 2020 and significant stock market losses. The masses of TV watching asses turn surly sensing their guv checks and 401k plans are threatened, and elect a replacement jew owned useful idiot…..probably a white menopausal female idiot as it cuts the widest demographic swath though the multi-culti cesspool that is amelika.
Agree but Byzantium was spared the two major influencers of today that are now completely controlled by the Jews and played a major role in their rise: media (both old & new – msm+Hollywood, tech) and the judiciary. You could say that both arise out of Jewish control of academia, but they reinforce one another.
Irwin Schiff was a tax protestor and a good guy. Mr. Shamir destroyed his entire article with that uncalled for smear. Was going to post this article at 2 other sites. Not now. Until there is an article by Mr. Shamir apologizing for his smear of a hero I wont post anymore of his articles. You look like controlled opposition to me Mr. Shamir.
76% of Jews identify as liberals, 25% identify as “conservatives” or more like Zionists. In truth the Zionists are the biggest cuckservatives, all want maximum protection for Israel while promoting LGBTQ and/or maximum immigration, like Milo Yiannopoulos, Dave Rubin, Sheldon Adelson, Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager, Javanka et al, i.e. endless wars and endless immigration, both of which Trump pledged to end on the campaign trail, and neither of which he’s managed to accomplish.
There is really no difference between the Zionist cuckservatives and liberal Jews, other than maybe abortion and guns — red herrings. All are globalists who care about only one thing, “is it good for the Jews?”
Stephen Miller is only one of two Jewish conservatives who want to limit immigration, the other is Amy Wax. Both are being crucified by the leftist goons. As late as 2015, Bernie Sanders was against immigration esp. H1b, then 2016 came around…
golly, I wonder why?
I actually hope Israel does survive, for the reasons laid out in Renfro’s post #22
a perfect, sort of Old Testament and New Testament, Biblical judgment upon them would be to force them to feed off of each other.
A kind of Bernie Madoff nation. With no Gentiles to prey on. Just each other. Like ticks plunging their beaks into other ticks. The wall around Palestine could ironically be there to protect the Palestinian Arabs, once the flow of lucre from the US and Germany is cut off. And the Jews begin to look at each other for sustenance. I imagine the Palestinians patrolling the walls, making sure the Israeli Jews stay on the other side.
Imagine a tick with nothing but other ticks to sustain itself!
We end the Fed, and free the nation. Then we fund a massive Aliyah to Israel for all Jewish supremacists, (Jews who’re not supremacists can stay, of course). Soon we’d be singing Christmas carols in our public schools, and Globohomo would die on the vine.
Maybe these Christians are on to something..
https://forward.com/news/israel/207478/christian-evangelicals-push-aliyah-and-jews-are/
They are deflecting ‘deplorables’ from the fact that the Deep State exists and that Trump is a member…and in most cases it works. I get numerous comments, that Trump is not a Deep Stater, but is being blackmailed, is being controlled against his will, is overwhelmed by the Deep State, has a secret plan to expose and eliminate the Deep State, etc.
Sorry I have better things to do than watch that crap.
I didn’t really know how low they could go, until I saw a “man” in uniform testifying against the commander-in-chief. How in the world can this go unpunished?
Here is a brief summary of Vindman’s testimony and its consequences. He:
* admits he leaked classified information (= espionage);
* admits he went outside the chain of command (= insubordination);
* stated in his opening statement he was the primary advisor to President Trump, then admitted under questioning that statement was false, and indeed he’d NEVER even had any contact with Trump (= perjury);
* revealed he’d threatened President Zelensky by warning him to stay away from US politics (I can’t even comprehend how many years THAT will put him in the brink);
* admits he actively promoted policies that were in direct contradiction of USA’s foreign policy under President Trump (= treason);
* calls himself an “expert” on Ukraine, but stated he knew nothing about CrowdStrike;
* lied in saying he doesn’t know who the CIA leaker (“whistleblower”) is, which is nonsense since we all do, we’ve mapped the CIA leaker’s entire history, so we know precisely where and when Vindman worked with the CIA leaker, and KNOW Vindman is lying.
I gather he’s the one who’s been talking Trump into caving to Israel’s every whim to try to appease the leftist Jews — Jerusalem, Stolen Heights, the Settlement. Nothing’s worked so far. We all know his Harvard degree was bought and paid for. The man is nothing but an impostor, a total moron.
“Wow you’re gullible”
Maybe we had a choice in the last president’s election. If you did not vote last time I’m giving you another chance. Vote for Clinton or vote for Trump. Your pick.
I believe the Deep State consists of the very wealthy who are greedy for more wealth and power. There are 607 billionaires in the US. There is no reason for the Deep State members to formally collude…they all know what needs to be done and how to do it. They use a relatively small amount of their money to place their minions in positions of power…heads of the movie industry, the media, the federal government, academia. From then on if the lessers in these groups want to keep their jobs they will toe the line. It becomes self sustaining from tax money and the Deep State glories in more wealth and power. Here is an excellent example of the Deep State in action: The SCOTUS has passed down egregious decisions that abridge the First Amendment and show contempt for the concept of a representative democracy. Buckley v. Valeo, 424 U.S. 1976 and exacerbated by continuing stupid SCOTUS decisions First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission and McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission.
These decisions have codified that money is free speech thereby giving entities of wealth and power almost total influence in elections. By gaining control of the SCOTUS the Deep State is able to further their goals.
Here is another take on the Deep State. https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/11/14/understanding-the-deep-states-propaganda/
Such as? I disagree, it is simple greed for power and wealth.
When the Bolsheviks took control in Russia, their first order of business was the extermination of “the intelligents”, many of whom had been leading anti-monarchists. Like today’s progressives, they were the artists, the writers, the university faculties. Once the monarchy fell, the Bolsheviks turned on their erstwhile allies and exterminated them en masse–frequently with their children . Bolshevism is consciously dysgenic, hence the immediate and fierce attacks we see today on anything that can be described as eugenics.
For every lovely on the dole,
Mandatory birth control.
It’ll never happen, but why?
When the shtf no group will suffer more than white female liberals in suburbia and their college snowflakes whose votes will ensure the destruction of their way of life and maybe cost them their lives.
This article by treating all Jews as if they were a same devious and splitted-brain person is close to be a self hating Jew instantiation.
Maurice Samuel explains it. In his book You Gentils, page 155 he wrotes : We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers for ever. Nothing that you do will meet our needs and demands. We will for ever destroy because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which it is not in your nature to build.
The Bolsheviks did continue receiving money from international Jewish bankers, however, not sure whether one of them was Schiff. Nevertheless, Schiff was heavily involved in efforts to weaken the monarchy, so, when the regime fell, if it wasn’t precisely his band of revolutionaries who seized and held onto power, but some other one (heavily populated by Jews from the lower east side), he bears some responsibility for what happened after the tsar was deposed, and murdered with his wife and children.
You’re on to something here. They lobby to have their taxes lowered and other “trickle down” economic moves. Then they use that money to buy more power, such as financing elections, think tanks, etc. Who lower their taxes, etc. even more, so they use their new “savings” to buy more power, which lowers …
I feel a tiny bit sorry for these people who can never be sated and are always in a state of desire and longing and paranoia.
The tide has turned and the insidious traitors and dual-citizens will find it harder and harder to hold it back. Instead of plugging holes in the dyke by using fingers, zionists should use their fingers find the height of shit by diddling their own assholes.
The world wide web has been a blessing for mankind and the undoing for the stealthy zionist world wide crooked banking and war mongering mafia.
With sincere apologies to the old and venerable Italian Mafia, much maligned by Hollywood jewish mafia.
Does it never occur to those who keep shining light on the manouevers of jewish activists, that it looks TOO obvious?
That it too much maintains certain popular conceptions.
Trump is rightly or wrongly seen as a threat to the oligarchic empire for which the banking scam is so precious.
Israel was created as a means for Britain both to extend the empire and get a foothold originally for confronting French and Russians but later for additional purposes.
However the most important aspect was for maintaining the separate character of the jews.
Without which Britain would loose the opportunity to employ them as Britains proxies.
British Israelism was launched for that purpose over a period of five centuries.
The jews were to be convinced that anglosaxons and celts actually had ancestry from the ten missing tribes of Israel.
The proxy role of the jews is both a weapon against the rivals but simultaneously it polarises conditions between those rivals and the jews, making Britain the most important partner.
Whenever Britains rivals and the jews seem to come to better terms and some partnership seems possible, it would be in Britains interest to try to counteract it.
Such cases may be framed in during the 19th century.
This ultimately led to the nazi era but the proxy character of the jews for Britain still seems to explain what happens.
Trump threatens the banking cartel right or wrong but since this is one perception, Britain, who was the main organiser behind those elites who designed the FED, cares less for what
Trump does to please Israel. Israel was just a means and not an end.
What really matters is the free lunch permitted through the banking cartel.
Britains most valuable priviledge. The oligarchic families in the Us rose in close collaboration with the British counterpart. Britain indirectly controlled most of the railways.
Those jewish proxies in the Us are fighting to protect the mentioned priviledge.
The fact that the Israeli newspapers practically disseminate ‘the jewish problem’ just like their anglosaxon grassroot critics only goes to show that, while it is obvious, it isnt necessarily any guide other than with the jews seen as proxies.
Proxies for the priviledges of the Us/Uk aristocracy and the lower status jewish partners.
It remains true that it is about the rich against the rest, but that doesnt mean communism is a good idea.
The middle class is targeted from both sides.
The intelligentia is mostly in the middle class.
Classwar means civil war.
I noted that Israel Shamir appeared not to believe Jacob Schiff wanted the (many jewish ) bolsheviks to take over in november 1917, saying the russians were behind that.
Implying that the liberal Kerensky government was Schiffs intended new russian government.
But if Shamir is right then it confirms who really called the shots: Britain.
And confirms more than I would have guessed Schiffs proxy role.
Useful fool financier. On the other hand I suspect Shamir is wrong about Schiff loosing his invested money?
But interestingly Schiff didnt want to be a zionist as late as 1916.
It’s one way of telling the 320M people that their country and its government are owned by the “little shitty state” as G. Bush, Sr called it! The rest is BS! America wake up and smell the coffee!
The misdirection & misinformation of Israel Shamir is nowhere better displayed – than in the above quote.
I don’t make this stuff up! There it is. He defends Netenyahoo & Casino Trump. He also defends the Zionist controlled electoral process in both nations. And in America, after the Coup of November 22, 1963, all Presidents, and Governments, and their elections are UNCONSTITUTIONAL.
“Let them be judged by history,” says Shamir. Then-Let Shamir and the MSN Execs, be judged by history. as well. Shamir writes as one, Schyzophrenic. He must (both), reject a lifetime of brainwashing, and reject his own Tribe. It is a difficult task. No wonder he is not able to go all the way (as we used to say after a date, in Brooklyn).
The Palestinians must have their land returned to them. They are being Ethnically Cleansed – Genocided – Looted, as we speak, (more than 10,000 are Political Prisoners in the Zionist Gulag). Jews might be allowed to remain in Gaza; (and under the same conditions as the Palestinians, currently). The Palestinians must decide that. The rest must return to Europe & America.
Tulsi Gabbard is being Roughly Handled:
In America, a valiant lady is being viciously attacked, (apparently because she continues to lead in the Polls).
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/democratic-establishment-reaches-boiling-point-with-tulsi-gabbard/ar-BBX8P8S?li=BBnb7Kz
As with Shamir’s article, read this article well. It is a carefully written butchery against Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. The MOSSAD/CIA MSN-Prostitute writers admit what they must, as they attempt to derail her campaign (as they derailed the earlier Presidential Campaign of Ron Paul).
There is a Reason for this slanderous attack, one of many, against Ms. Gabbard, (and the harm it does with its lies and caluminies against We The people, who are to be denied the opportunity to experience a Courageous American, as she leads the charge. Ms. Gabbard, is apparently, Leading In The Polls. That is why she will be allowed to participate in the next televised debate.
We Americans are further hurt, as we are humiliated by our inability to do more than say a few Prayers for Ms. Gabbard. The Sons of Liberty would have done more than Pray.
God Bless!
Durruti
Nov 9, 2019 House Republicans requested that Hunter Biden and the whistleblower publicly testify in impeachment hearings
“We expect that you will call each of the witnesses listed above to ensure that the Democrats’ ‘impeachment inquiry’ treats the President with fairness, as promised by Speaker Pelosi,” Nunes wrote.
https://www.businessinsider.com/house-republicans-hunter-biden-whistleblower-testify-impeachment-2019-11
October 6, 2019 Pelosi’s Ukraine Dilema, Her Son Worked On Board Of Gas Company
The allegations against Pelosi’s son came when reporter Patrick Howley shared a 2013 video of Paul Pelosi promoting himself using his Mom in an ad.
https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/pelosis-ukraine-dilema-son-worked-board-gas-company
I did vote for Trump last time, but never again. On the important issues, there is only one party…the Deep State and both the democrats and republicans are it’s minions.
Relieve pressure! All that he gets for his pains is what is detailed in a Haaretz piece:
“Trump Has Made It Official: He Is the Greatest anti-Semite of Our Age.”
Bradley Burston – 21/11/19 – https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-trump-has-made-it-official-he-is-the-greatest-anti-semite-of-our-age-1.7729391
Note how they dig up an old comment by Trump and spin to absurd lengths – just to poison people’s minds.
And read the readers’ comments. Most instructive…
What use is power, unless you can use it?
As the West dies, what we’re all witness to, is the sheer, raw use of power.
It’s power that has allowed Israel to steal Palestine, (and now the Golan Heights). It’s power that is sending England and France and Germany and Sweden and N. America and others to depraved dissolution.
So they do indeed have an agenda beyond just having power, for power’s sake. Power, in an of itself is meaningless, unless there’s someone to wield it over.
What use would it be to declare yourself king over a desert? There have to be people to impose yourself on, or there’s really no point to having power.
Without Winston sitting there in the chair, O’Brien’s power is pointless.
What they covet is power, but that by definition, means power over others. Us, IOW.
Jerry Sandusky and Sheldon Adelson are both cut from the same cloth. They both covet power, but the only reason they covet that power is because of the victims out there to use that power on.
Whether it’s to rape them, or to slaughter and oppress them. There have to be victims for these men to get their fulfillment. For them to get that release.
Yes, that is one aspect of their modus operandi.
You better feel a whole lot sorry for these bastards if the proles ever catch on.
Orwell
Trump not Deep State.
Members of the Deep State would not approach
N. Korea, Russia, Syria, Ukraine, US border
the way Trump has attempted.
Never entered my mind til Shamir
Lt Col Jello Vindman Jew:
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/i-am-an-american-army-lt-col-vindman-reminds-trump-allies-in-hearing-1.607926
https://www.jta.org/2019/11/19/politics/ukraine-asked-alexander-vindman-to-be-its-defense-minister-and-other-takeaways-from-his-impeachment-testimony
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Vindman
5ds
Unless the majority of the white population objects to the enormous clout of Jews, nothing is going to curb Jewish resolve in whatever their ultimate goal is for the USA… blacks, browns and yellows will just go along to save their hide. In as much as one may feel for the Palestinians, it’s a problem far too removed from the daily lives of people to be bogged down in.
David Duke. Who was the first cudgel the Tribe used to beat on Trump with. He’s kind of long-winded, but fearless. Ignore all the white supremacist crap — it’s just Tribe propaganda.
Sorry!
You are wrong!.
The “leaker? is invented fictious figure.
The real leaker is the dear Jewish colonel.
Oh, it is simple – I grew up in Palestine, and I love them as my neighbours. I love valleys of Palestine to walk, I eat its olive oil every morning, I go to Sunday liturgy to a Palestinian church, I love paintings of Nabil Anani, Suleiman Mansour, Laila Shawa, poems of Mahmud Darwish, stories of Emile Habibi and essays of Edward Said. I love the springs in the mountains. A glorious place, great people, very brave and unyielding.
It’s all a charade.
Remember when the Jews were saying that Putin had a video tape of Trump peeing on some Russian hookers, thus Trump was an “asset” of Putin?
It’s more likely that the Jews have video tapes of Trump from one of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s teenage shiksa sex parties.
Hence, Trump does anything and everything Israel wants, because he knows that the Israelis can destroy him whenever they want.
So pretty much all of the American elites, all on camera schtupping 14 year old blonde shiksa girls. Even Bill Gates, apparently.
Epstein and Maxwell were at every party, every elite event, with their teenage shiksa slaves in tow, for the last 20 years.
It was discussed openly in the elite media like Vanity Fair and New Yorker – stuff that the elites, but not the common people, read.
Trump’s porno tapes could be released any day now, videos of Trump literally raping 14 year olds. That will get even his fans kind of mad. After all, average people still object to raping little girls.
In fact, it is as you described, but this is only for bringing forward the agenda. Some pawns are made wealthy, so they are in line and power. They spoil everything in society, family, love, trust. They steal the whole planet before our eyes. They generate money, so they can just buy everything. If it does not work this way, they just start and fund a war. The goal is to strip us from all our rights, an in war times rights are resting. In the end, it will be just organized chaos, and a socialist system will rise, with some precarious benefits for the masses.
The term deep state is a distraction, it makes the circumstances appear just as some corruption and trouble, to be solved by law enforcement. So the people do not see the long game. Starting by making the nobility of Europe one head shorter, and sending the survivors of the French revolution into the meat grinder of WW1. The nobility held the rights, today all are “persons”. I did not introduce a term for “them”, not necessary at this point.
True. Shamir does have a weakness for the Bolshies.
Their brother Arabs do have very strong feelings.
You speak of the hated, puppet rulers.
Why do you think Iraq (ala Iraq) , Syria attacked?
5ds
Jul 7, 2016 The Close Relationship Between Donald Trump and the Clintons
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton act as if they are arch enemies. But is it all just politics?
Jul 23, 2016 Trump Exposes Trump
In his own words, Donald Trump reveals his hypocrisy about Iraq, immigration, health care, abortion, Libya, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and more.
Before Trump, I would agree.
Now,
too much serious insanity
never before seen in US.
Maybe a charade (with mcconnell, graham, others)
but Trump not included.
As I see it, 11/22/19.
5ds
“Trump thought that his generosity would melt Jewish hearts, and they would let him govern in peace.”
He could storm the beaches or Normandy for them and they’ll be as grateful as they are today, wouldn’t they?
I’m really confused why that’s not the angle in which all the whitestinction mainstream-media is targeted from.
Re: “Keep lawyers out of politics, I wrote recently.”
This should be “keep Jews out of American politics.”
It is interesting that the Americans (US) think of themselves as being superior to the Russians in every way. Yet it took less than 2% of a population to take over the US whereas the figure was 5% or thereabouts of Bolsheviks in Russia. The UK has gone under with an even smaller fraction.
The Russians on the other hand emancipated themselves. Is there hope for the US ?
You are quite correct; the agenda is beyond power, wealth and corruption; the real agenda is the spawn of Satan – for they are of their father; and that agenda is the destruction of the human race which the father of lies hates.
I don’t know how awake people are, and i don’t know any reason to refer only to whites–it’s a matter of decency and patriotism, not race–better to refer to non-Jews. Anyway, this whole subject has a background of 911. That’s the Achilles’ heel and where focus should be. Of course Trump knows exactly who did it (as anyone with half a brain does). Let’s hope that he has ideas of moving on it in his 2nd term when he has the freedom to do so. I think he will have the support of a critical mass of the people, hopefully of the military, too.
In head on photos, Laura Cooper could pass for Vindman’s twin sister. Incredibly, Americans mistake the mother of all deep state bureaucracies called the Pentagon for “muh military.”
“Trump’s porno tapes could be released any day now…” – Why would they do it? Once you shoot your bullet you can’t use it again. And Trump is doing everything for Israel what Israel wants short of starting the war with Iran. The posturing of Democrats against Tump is just building an alibi of clean hands: we did not do all those crazy thing Trump did for Israel but they love what Trump did. Still it’s better him than them for the sake of optics.
It will only be solved by revolution.
The Deep State does use it.
He’s not wooing Jews ! He’s wooing the Christian Zionist vote..
You may be on to something important. What you say makes perfect sense, that Vindman himself initiated the “whistleblowers” characterization of the coup d’etat. In 2010 Philip Giraldi wrote about then AF Chief of Staff Norton Schwartz’s appointing an Israeli woman, Lani Kass, whose supposed expertise was in Russian affairs or something equally irrelevant, to be his Special Assistant heading AF cybersecurity. Giraldi identified her as an Israeli spy. The present AF Chief of Staff is also Jewish, and while Congress is now little more than public theater when it’s not rubber stamping orders from AIPAC, Israel’s msm brazenly make it clear such appointments are either made or approved in Tel Aviv.
you put your finger on the problem there is no way to get on the ballot any who most of us would be willing to vote for.. but no matter who is on the ballot as a candidate for the presidency or the VP, no vote caste on that ballot is valid (see next paragraph)
Article II Section 1 of the constitution of the USA does not allow the votes the governed Americans caste to be counted. in the determination of who shall be the president and VP.. Article II clowns are elected by the electoral college, which means the states get together with the Attorney General of the State and the Republican and democratic party gurus appoint to the electoral college those who will vote then vote as the state dictates. .<= so one more hoax. Americans just think they are voting to decide who shall be the POTUS and the VP.. but they are wrong..
Exactly. Was waiting for this post.
Seems it’s all about the choos. Americans need not apply.
But is that “love” requited?
Sorry – but you give those people to much credit. The SJW self-righteous virtue types, have already had the logical parts of their brains short circuited. The culture terrorist Jews and their guilt machine (the MSM) already owns them. They suck up what the Jews tell them like lemmings.
Free yourself – confront and reject the Jew guilt machine.
Most of the 7,000,000,000 living human beings had nothing to do with WWII.
Jews — take your guilt and shove it!
We will not let you intimidate us with your terror threats
Do No Harm — Art
Trump has been wooing the liberal jews, and, BTW, there’s no such thing as a conservative jew anyway.
The same my ass.
What are your core beliefs ‘No Name’? But I think I know already. Atheist.
…And ONLY if she has big tits.
above is from Shamir’s wiki page.
IOW, Shamir is a KUNT.
Every “Jew” supporting impeachment is barely a A JINO. Most of them HATE ISRAEL as much as they love marxism and hate America.
Every Jew I know who supports Trump does so not just because of Trump’s support for Israel, but for their shared love of AMERICA. They are pro life, small govt., anti communist, anti jihad and anti nazi. Shamir is a FAKE JEW, and deserves to be flushed down the toilet.
One side benefit for the Deep State in this impeachment theater is that Congress was able to renew the Patriot Act with no mention of it in the media before the fact.
Well?
I am speculating here.
Maybe Jews want full control of the world so they inflict final solution on Germans
Good article about Trump and American Jewry.
Still, IS wrote:
Every time IS speaks about the bolshevik revolution, he denies in a way or another the very strong Jewish influence, despite all evidences. I do not figure why.
Hitler tried to placate the Zionist Jews but didn’t win any good will from the communist Jews. They will put you in a catch 22 (world Jewry), make you beg for mercy and then kill you anyway
Coddle Jews at your own peril.
I was listening to NPR the other day, and they were singing the praises of Adam Schiff (of course ; )
and while giving his bio, they said that while his liberal cred was unassailable, he was also known for supporting certain ‘conservative’ causes as well. And then they went on to point out how he supported and voted for the war on Iraq, the ‘Patriot’ Act, and supports the war on Yemen. And he obviously supports the serial attacks Israel commits against the Palestinians.
So I guess we’re to believe that he’s some kind of liberal/conservative maverick. (and not just another Jewish supremacist turd who supports all Jewish supremacist causes).
I doubt that it’s anything of that nature. Trump is deeply in debt and those who hold his notes can control him. Still, it isn’t really likely that he’s being controlled. It’s much more likely that he’s doing what he wants to do.
Yes, it seems that Schiff can be “conservative” (by the accepted MSM standard) just by supporting war for Israel. Neoconservatives have done a real job on the image of conservatism just as Neoliberals have done on the image of liberalism. All it takes to be acceptable is blind support for a certain shitty little country.
actually what you describe is a Reader’s digest abridged version of the Book of Revelation…only evil pawns attacking each other until they are all thrown in the lake of fire
Sadly true.
I am sure those thoughts are on their evil minds.
Trumps’s job must be very hard. However, he needs to stop pandering to special interests and turn his attention to the mess the country is in. If he would only order the indctments and arrest of the openly corrupt politicians, the media whores, and crookrd lobbiests, the nation would burst into cheers. He could ask for $20 from every voting American, and he would get it, and be free of the Adelsons, Sabans, and Sachs’.
He will own 2020.
It is really very simple to understand. Communist Jews are not Zionist and Zionist Jews are not Communist. Communist Jews hate Trump and Zionist Jews love him. It is not rocket science.
I haven’t posted a TruNews video in quite some time. But, I must say, the wait has been more than worth it!
Rick Wiles comes out smoldering hot with the latest Godcast, Jew Coup: Seditious Jews Orchestrating Trump Impeachment Lynching:
Description:
Starting @ 6:01, Rick Wiles makes the following provocative introductory remarks:
The sad fact is Trump is the best the GOP has and he is better than any Democrat. No doubt that the Founding Fathers are weeping for our country.
Anybody can run for President. It is just that there are requirements for getting on each states ballot. There have been thrid party runs. No third party nominee has ever gotten the majority of votes in a state to see if that states electors would vote for him.
Agree completely, I just got done watching it and it was the truth about the zionist takeover of America, wonder how long trunews.com will remain on the internet, they are true patriots.
‘Trump just ruined himself again.
Trump Reverses Navy Decision to Oust Edward Gallagher …
https://www.nytimes.com › 2019/11/21 › trump-seals-eddie-gallagher
16 hours ago – President Trump on Thursday reversed a decision by the Navy seeking to …. As commander in chief, the president has authority to intervene in …’
He is better than the alternative. He is better than the alternative. He is better than the alternative…
Obviously Israel has no hate crime laws….
”Jewish settler riots took place across the West Bank last night terrorising Palestinian communities. According to preliminary reports recieved by YeshDin, perpetrators attacked 5 communities. Cars were set on fire, graffiti was sprayed on private homes and property was damaged:
In Majdal Beni Fadal, fire was set to two vehicles, graffiti was sprayed on private homes and vehicles, inter alia, “closed military area” and a Star of David was sprayed.
In Kafr a-Dikh, 21 vehicles were vandalized and their tires were punctured. Graffiti was sprayed on a vehicle and a Star of David was sprayed on another vehicle.
At Qabalan, two cars were set on fire and graffiti was sprayed on private houses, including, again, the message “closed military area.” In addition, a Star of David sprayed on another house.
At Ein Samia, perpetrators entered a nursery and stole more than 100 seedlings. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle of the offenders was seen driving towards the outposts in the Baladim area, near the settlement of Kokhav Hashachar
At Beit Dajan, a vehicle was burned, and a home was sprayed with a Star of David and the inscription “Still a military area?”
the jew state
‘… No third party nominee has ever gotten the majority of votes in a state to see if that states electors would vote for him.’
Theodore Roosevelt, 1912?
@Justvisiting : Royal Arch Masonry. We need a full cleansing of all of those kid fucking bastards.
Troll THIS. Shamir is a FAKE JEW.
@cdelz Same reason Seb Gorka calls out “holohoax denier” Nick Fuentes. His Relief Factor overlords won’t let him and Pat Boone wreck their (((sales))).
They are not all Jews.
Shamir
this whole farce is an attack on Israel to force a coup and political change in Israel.the attack on Jewish money that flows to support Israel is being cut off.Epstein etc etc.netanyahu the right wing is being indicted.
Trump is just doing the bidding of the money,he himself being a money.This is all old stories from thousands of years ago to now.Same players same enemies.
Personally I pray for Israel because if history is anything to go on I worry for the future of the Jewish people.However the time is right to right the wrongs that have been perpetrated against the Jewish people over the centuries
Lord of darkness,lord of light I ask that you destroy and wipe from this earth those people and nations that attack Israel and the Jewish people.Send rocks of destruction and destroy there lands.
All:
Turn this into a banner, hang it over bridges and hillsides.
Print it on 1000 fliers
Put them in the pews of Evangelical churches where you live.
Christmas Eve is probably biggest church time in US.
They should know how intensely Jews hate the USA and pray for its destruction.
Lord of darkness,lord of light I ask that you destroy and wipe from this earth those people and nations that attack Israel and the Jewish people.Send rocks of destruction and destroy there lands.
I like a nice bubble butt myself. (Lecherous grin)
Oh my, the resemblance is uncanny. Haven’t these people heard of lasik surgery, or do they like to hide behind spectacles?
Birth control is pretty much ubiquitous in every economic class in America by now. Knucklehead.
Trunews made a full video about this cabale, watch it.
Jew Coup: Seditious Jews Orchestrating Trump Impeachment Lynching
If a group over generations is raised and constantly reinforced in an us/them mentality it only follow that nothing will ever satisfy them.
Depends on what the subject is. On 9/11 the percent is higher than Zionist hijacking of the US gov’t.
True, but per Audacious Epigone’s stats, it appears Whites are significantly more patriotic and decent.