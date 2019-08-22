House Niggers Mutiny

Slavery had some good aspects for those chaps who had it rather good. A colonial setup is the next best thing to slavery, and it also holds its attraction for people who knew how to place themselves just below the sahibs and above the run-of-the-mill natives. The Hong Kong revolt is the mutiny of wannabe house niggers who feel that the gap between them and the natives is rapidly vanishing. Once, a HK resident was head and shoulders above the miserable mainland coolies; he spoke English, he had smart devices, he had his place in the tentacle sucking wealth out of the mainland, and some of that wealth stuck to his sweaty hands. But now he has no advantage compared to the people of Shanghai or Beijing. There is huge swelling of wealth in the big cities of Red China. The Chinese dress well, travel abroad, and they do not need HK mediation for dealing with the West. Beijing had offered HK a fair deal of [relative] equality; nothing would be taken from them, but the shrinking gap is not only unavoidable, but desirable, too.
However, HK had been the imperial bridgehead in China for too long. Its people were complicit, nay, willing partners in every Western crime against China, beginning with dumping opium and sucking out Chinese wealth. Millions of opium addicts, of ruined families and households nearly destroyed the Middle Kingdom, and each of them added to HK prosperity. The blood, sweat and labour of all China abundantly supplied the island. HK was the first of the Treaty Ports, and the last to return home. Its populace was not thoroughly detoxed; they weren’t ideologically prepared for a new life as equals.
Chairman Mao harboured hard suspicions against comprador cities, the cities and the people who prospered due to their collaboration with the imperialist enemy. He cleansed them with communist and patriotic re-education; recalcitrant compradors were sent to help peasants in far-away villages in order to reconnect with the people. Mao’s successors had a strong if misplaced belief in Chinese nationalism as a universal remedy; they thought the Chinese of HK, Macau and Taiwan would join them the moment the colonial yoke failed. This was an over-optimistic assessment. The imperialist forces didn’t give up on their former house slaves, and the moment they needed to activate them against independent China they knew where to look.
Their time came as the trade conflict between the US and China warmed up. The secret government of the West aka Deep State came to the conclusion that China is getting way too big for its boots. It is not satisfied with making cheap gadgets for Walmart customers. It is producing state-of-art devices that compete with American goods and, what’s worse, their devices are not accessible for NSA surveillance. The Chinese company Huawei came under attack; sanctions and custom duties followed in train. When the Yuan eased under the strain, the Chinese were accused of manipulating their currency. It is a strong charge: when Japan was attacked by the West in the 1990s and the Yen had eased as expected, this claim forced Tokyo to keep the Yen high and take Japan into a twenty-year-long slump. But China did not retreat.
Then the supreme power unleashed its well-practiced weapon: they turned to foment unrest in China and gave it a lot of space in the media. At first, they played up the fate of the Uygur Islamists, but it had little success. The Uygur are not numerous, they are not even a majority in their traditional area; their influence in China is limited. Despite headlines in the liberal Western media proclaiming that millions of Uygur are locked up in concentration camps, the impact was nil. No important Muslim state took up this cause.
The anniversary of Tiananmen came (in beginning of June) and went without a hitch. For good reason: the alleged ‘massacre’ is a myth, as the Chinese always knew and we know now for certain thanks to publication of a relevant US Embassy cable by Wikileaks. There were no thousands of students flattened by tanks. A very few died fighting the army, but China had evaded the bitter fate of the USSR. In China proper the event had been almost forgotten. A few participants retell of their experiences to Western audiences, but the desired turmoil did not materialise.
And then came the time for HK. It is an autonomous part of China; it had not been re-educated; there are enough people who remember the good days of colonial slavery. The actual spark for the mutiny, the planned extradition treaty, was exceedingly weak. For the last decade, HK became the chosen place of refuge for mainland criminals, for HK had extradition treaties with the US and Britain, but not with the mainland. This had to be remedied.
[The extradition treaty had played an important role in the Snowden case. An ex-CIA spy Edward Snowden decided to reveal to the world the extent of the NSA surveillance we all are subjects of. He chose the Guardian newspaper for his revelations, probably because of the Wikileaks precedent. When he gave an extended interview to the Guardian in HK, his identity had been revealed. The arrival of the US extradition request was imminent. The Chinese authorities told Snowden that they would have to send him to a US jail, to torture and death; that the extradition treaty left them no option in his case. Only the fast footwork of Julian Assange’s brave assistant Sarah Harrison prevented this grim finale and delivered Snowden to safe Moscow.]
While HK authorities were obliged to extradite Snowden, they weren’t and couldn’t extradite numerous criminals from the mainland. This was an obvious wrong that had to be urgently corrected, in the face of rising tension. And then the sleeping agents of the West woke up and activated their networks. They had practically unlimited funds, not only from the West, but also from the criminals who weren’t particularly impecunious and were afraid of extradition. After the demonstrations started, the Western media gave them maximum coverage, magnifying and encouraging the mutineers.
Hundreds of articles, leading stories and editorials in important newspapers cheered and encouraged the HK rebels. The People’s War Is Coming in Hong Kong, editorialised the New York Times today. An amazing fact (that is if you are a fresh arrival from Mars): the same newspaper and its numerous sisters paid no attention to the real People’s War raging in France, where the Gilets Jaunes have continued to fight for forty weeks against the austerity-imposing Macron regime. 11 people were killed and 2,500 injured in France, but the Western media just mumbled about the GJ antisemitism. Nothing new, indeed. The same media did not notice the one-million-strong demonstration against the US war on Iraq, paid little attention to Occupy Wall Street, disregarded protests against US wars and interventions. One hundred thousand people marching in New York would get no coverage if their purpose did not agree with the desires of the Real Government; and alternatively, three thousand protesters in Moscow with its 12 million population would be presented as the voice of the people challenging Vlad the Tyrant.
In its peculiar way, the media fulfills its purpose of keeping us informed. If mainstream media reports on something, it usually lies; but if media keeps mum, you can bet it is important and you are not encouraged to learn of it. It is especially true in case of popular protests. How do you know they are lying? – Their lips are moving.
The biggest lie is calling the HK rebels marching under the Union Jack, “pro-democracy”. These guys wish to restore colonial rule, to be governed by their strict but fair round-eyed overlords. It could be a bad or a good idea, but democracy it ain’t. The second biggest lie is the slogan Make Hong Kong Great Britain Again.
Hong Kong was never a part of Great Britain. This was never on offer, so it can’t become that again. Even the most adventure- and diversity-prone British politician won’t make seven million Chinese in a far-away territory British citizens with full rights, members of an imperfect but real British democracy. HK was a colony; this is what the marchers aspire to, to make HK colony again.
With all these differences taken into account, this is as true for Moscow demos as well. Moscow protesters dream of a Russia occupied by NATO forces, not of democracy. They believe that they, pro-Western, educated, entrepreneurial, would form the comprador class and prosper at the expense of hoi polloi. Mercifully, they aren’t plentiful: the Russians already tried to live under benign Western occupation between 1991 and 2000, when the IMF directed their finances and American advisers from Harvard ran the state machinery. Smart and ruthless Jews like Bill Browder, Boris Berezovsky, Roman Abramovich made their fortunes, but Russia was ruined and its people were reduced to poverty.
Not many Russians would like to return to the Roaring Nineties, but some would. It is a matter for the majority to prevent this aspiring minority to achieve its aspirations. Those who can’t take it will flee to Israel, as young Mr Yablonsky who discovered his Jewish roots after two nights of police detention. He landed in jail for violently fighting erection of a church in his town.
The Chinese will likewise sort out their HK affliction. It can be done if the government does not promise to restrict its counteractions to painless and bloodless measures. Only the real and imminent threat of painful and bloody suppression can make such measures unnecessary. Likewise, only the imminent threat of no-deal Brexit could bring some sense into the stubborn heads of the EU leaders. A state that is not ready to use force will necessarily fail, as did the Ukrainian state under Mr Yanukowych in 2014. Blood will be shed and the state will be ruined, if its rulers are too squeamish to stop the rebellion.
We can distinguish a real people’s rising and foreign-inspired interventions on behalf of the compradors. The first one will be silenced while the second will be glorified by the New York Times. It is that simple.
I would not worry overmuch for China. The Chinese leaders knew how to deal with Tiananmen, they knew how to deal with minority unrest, without unnecessary cruelty and without hesitation and prevarication. They weren’t dilly-dallying when the US tried to send to HK its warships, but flatly denied them the pleasure. They will overcome.
You may read Israel Shamir on China here http://www.unz.com/ishamir/yeti-riots/
Israel Shamir can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published at The Unz Review
Clicked on article because of “naggers”.
Agree.
Agree.
Agree.
Agree.
Agree.
Rule, Britannia! Performed by Wind band of Russian corporation of gramophones…record of 1914.
China should open the gates to Hong Kong. Send 10 million patriotic mainland Chinese to march in Hong Kong streets with signs such as “down with globo-homo comprador cuck running dogs of globo-homo imperialism”.
Great article except for the preceding block quote.
Snowdon: “use tor”
https://theintercept.com/2015/11/12/edward-snowden-explains-how-to-reclaim-your-privacy/
Of course the Intercept uses tor, wikileaks uses tor and tor was developed by the USA’s Department of Defense (oops!) for spooks:
https://pando.com/2014/07/16/tor-spooks/
Think tor works? Well it does, if you’re the FBI (at least since 2012)
https://www.wired.com/2014/12/fbi-metasploit-tor/
Naw, I’m not impressed with Israel’s infatuation with the big-shot bull-shitters (Assange, Snowdon, Greenwald) who’ve steered people into the arms of the security state (Reality Winner?)
Great article title though…
China should do a ‘Kashmir’ on Hong Kong. Open it fully to all the Chinese. Let Chinese go there and march against Hong Kong snobs and wanna-be-whites.
That said, let’s cut the Anglos some slack. Brit empire did lots of bad things but also lots of good things. While HK was set up as colonial outpost and cooperated in terrible opium trade, it was also a center of innovation and change that introduced all of China to new ideas. Also, the trajectory of Chinese history since the 80s shows that it had much to learn from Hong Kong and Singapore. Maoism was a disaster, and it also spawned Khmer Rouge that was worse than French imperialism(that wasn’t so bad). Also, back then, it was obvious that the West was indeed far freer and saner than communist China. HK and Singapore set the template for big China to follow.
But that was then, this is now. West is free? UK imprisons people for tweets. The West is sane? France and UK welcome African invaders while banning people like Jared Taylor who stand for survival of the West. Also, the West, under Jewish power, has moved into neo-imperialist mode against Russia, Iran, and Middle East. And US media are not free. It is controlled by Zionist oligarchs who impose a certain narrative, even utterly bogus ones like Russia Collusion while working with other monopoly capitalists to shut down alternative news sites.
And when globo-homo-mania is the highest ‘spiritual’ expression of the current West, it is now crazy land.
This is why China must now crush Hong Kong. Don’t send in the tanks. Just open the gates and send 10 million mainlanders to march down the streets accusing HK snobs of being comprador a-holes. That will do the trick. Turn Hong Kong into No-Bull House.
And what happened to Taiwan under globo-homo regime? It has ‘gay marriage’. Chinese need to go there and use maximum force to wipe out the decadent scum.
Some in the West complain about China’s social credit system, and I agree it’s bad, but we got the same shit here. Ask Laura Loomer and Jared Taylor. 1/4 of corporations will not hire people based on their support of Trump. Also, Chinese term for people with bad social credit is mild compared to what Jewish elites call dissident Americans: ‘deplorables’, ‘white supremacist scum’, ‘white trash’, ‘neo nazi’, etc. It’s all very ironic since globalist Jews are the new nazis who spread wars for Israel to destroy millions of lives.
More authors here getting on the “Beijing good” gig.
Makes sense.
I saw Bannon on TV recently around the time of the Tiananmen anniversary. He said that 75,000 people were killed in the Tiananmen incident. This tells you something about his lack of sophistication or credibility. I was a Visiting Professor at the Peking Union Medical College in 1989 and I always assumed that the numbers of dead and injured were greatly exaggerated. I asked many fellow Professors and students in Beijing for their opinions over the years. Many of these were working in the local hospitals at the time. On average the response to me was between 300-500 dead and injured. I have never had any reason to question this estimate. The Wikileaks memo confirms this.
Actually, the dishonesty or incompetence of our MSM is *vastly* greater than you’re making it out to be.
Over twenty years ago, the Beijing bureau chief of the Washington Post published a long piece in the Columbia Journalism Review publicly admitted that the supposed “Tiananmen Square Massacre” was just a media hoax/error, and that the claims of the PRC government were probably correct:
https://archives.cjr.org/behind_the_news/the_myth_of_tiananmen.php
Under the circumstances, it’s difficult to believe that most MSM journalists interested in the subject aren’t well aware of the truth, and I’ve noticed that they usually choose their words very carefully to avoid outright lies, but still implying something that is totally incorrect. I’d assume that these implied falsehoods are then wildly exaggerated by ignorant demagogues such as Bannon.
It’s really astonishing that our MSM still continues to promote this “Big Lie” more than two decades after the CJR admission ran.
Everyone knows that large numbers of people, including some PRC soldiers, were killed or injured in the violent urban riots elsewhere in Beijing. I think the official death toll claimed by the PRC government at the time was something like 300 killed, which seems pretty plausible to me.
Few Americans are aware of the history of American imperialism in China, with the Yangtze patrols, opium trading, and treaty ports.
You are quite on to the truth re Assange & Snowden … Israel Shamir talked of meeting Assange in the Ecuador Embassy … I have wondered how Shamir himself, bright as he is, cannot be aware that MI5 & MI6 were apparently moving Assange in & out of there for his photos and appointments, his ‘living’ there is a joke
‘Edward Snowden’ of course first ‘leaked’ to the CIA’s Washington Post, in fact to Bush VP Dick Cheney’s biographer Bart Gellman, then the Deep State realised that was too stupid, so they switched to Rothschild employee & ex-gay-pornography-seller Glenn Greenwald, former proprietor of ‘hairystuds’, at the Guardian, an intel-agency rag which lies about nearly everything
Putin hints out loud he knows Snowden is fake, few in the West pick up on it
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/09/21/russia-govt-report-snowden-greenwald-are-cia-frauds/
Web summary of why ‘Julian Assange was always a CIA Mossad hoax’:
So if I’m reading this article right–Communist China so gooooood– how about those 65,000,000 Mao and his “Leaders” er, basically sort of er, murdered? Lets hear what they have to say about the great China “leaders”? Oh yeah, we can’t they killed them…. Is this the take away quote from Mr. Shamir?: “I would not worry overmuch for China. The Chinese leaders knew how to deal with Tiananmen, they knew how to deal with minority unrest, without unnecessary cruelty and without hesitation and prevarication.” Yes, they do know “how to deal with minority unrest” historically–65,000, 000 corpses is some real “dealing” — no “unnecessary cruelty”? (I also read recently of the sexual torture of Falun Gong practitioners–brutal gang rapes and with instruments of torture–this is recent and well, happening now I read– Is this also how to deal with “minority unrest”–Do we cheer on China for this too? No “unnecessary cruelty” at work here either? I mean you could point out that yes, there is definitely some of the Colonial backlash he cites as to Hong Kong at work without praising how great China is at “dealing with minorites” I think, that would have played a bit better, to me anyway…. https://www.heritage.org/asia/commentary/the-legacy-mao-zedong-mass-murder
https://www.theepochtimes.com/sexual-torture-of-detained-falun-dafa-adherents-rampant-rights-lawyer_2807772.html
More like ‘House Coolies’ mutiny.
Except that the Social Credit system will work in the opposite direction of the one in the West. The Chinese may dock points for having a transexual operation, engaging in homosexual acts, promoting anti-nationalist sentiment and propaganda, expressing solidarity with and assisting divisive religious and ethnic minorities, while in the West you’ll get credited for the same.
Behold the man, Mr. Shamir!
Bannon’s the last-generation infiltration and gatekeeping bot, Populator 2.0.
In it’s heydey, this model could deceive a majority of sophisticated Alt-Right Voight-Kampfers. Now it’s approaching the Bill Mitchell threshold of detectability.
The successor Yarzony prototype, NatConner 2.1, has crashed on the pad.
Much like the film franchise, they’ll go with a thot-bot for version 3.0.
(((Heritage.org))) would never steer you wrong, OFC.
That one’s right up there with Huns spitting Belgian babies on bayonets and the infamous “death camp masturbation machine.”
The Empire is never content to merely fight its enemies b/c the interests of its citizens – it no longer even knows much less cares what those are. Every battle must be Sons of Light vs. Sons of Darkness, for the fate of the universe.
China doesn’t have to be good. It just doesnt have to be evil like your side.
That’s all there is to it.
US is no longer about human rights. It’s about Degenerate Demands.
One electrical grid bought from Austr. Govt. /sold cheaply actually/,cost one million and after 3 years was 730 millions worth..In 2018. Of course prices electricity went through roofs ,
up to the stars..
No oligarch in Russia made any money. They got it all in the gold plate …
Selected group Jewish people /about 30/,took part in auction /no one other was admitted/,where all the richest industrial object , mines, oil fields, etc. was given them ,with banks lent this very cheap purchases. …Overnight they all were in billions dollars worth of assets.
Then they were supposed to sell it all gradually to the USA, global or transnational monopoly conglomerations..
Epstein , from teacher of children to the million dollars, then hundreds millions , riches overnight /Stearn Bear/ ?..
Interviews of actual Hong Kongers suggest that their principal objection to extradition is that residents of HK would then be subject to People’s Courts rather than to the British style courts of HK with all the legal trappings of the Foreign Devils (presumption of innocence, rules of evidence, no hearsay, no secret trials, no anonymous accusers – all that folderol).
LOOOL! Now that’s some good trolling right there. They would’ve reached epic levels by incorporating a Chinese-looking version of Pepe.
Peace.
Right, nothing to see here let’s move on because an intrepid truth sayer like you tells us: “That one’s right up there with Huns spitting babies on bayonets….”–are you live from Beijing with that or just some kind of in general nasty idiot? How does this one fit in your “appraisal” of the situation?:
“The Chinese government continues to carry out mass killings of innocent people in order to obtain their organs for transplants, a damning new report claims.
The report – by former Canadian politician David Kilgour, human rights lawyer David Matas, and journalist Ethan Gutmann – shows that organ transplants are carried out in China 10 times more than official government figures reveal.
“The (Communist Party) says the total number of legal transplants is about 10,000 per year. But we can easily surpass the official Chinese figure just by looking at the two or three biggest hospitals,” Matas said in a statement.
The report estimates that 60,000 to 100,000 organs are transplanted each year in Chinese hospitals.”–Those two acclaimed Human Rights Activists must be working for “Heritage.Org” too in the world you populate? How about the WaPo analysis of the situation?– Real “Heritage.org” types there at the WaPo?: An account of the transformation process as to Falun Gong prisoners was published by The Washington Post in 2001:
“At a police station in western Beijing, Ouyang was stripped and interrogated for five hours. “If I responded incorrectly, that is if I didn’t say, ‘Yes,’ they shocked me with the electric truncheon,” he said.
Then, he was transferred to a labor camp in Beijing’s western suburbs. There, the guards ordered him to stand facing a wall. If he moved, they shocked him. If he fell down from fatigue, they shocked him.
Each morning, he had five minutes to eat and relieve himself. “If I didn’t make it, I went in my pants,” he said. “And they shocked me for that, too.”
By the sixth day, Ouyang said, he couldn’t see straight from staring at plaster three inches from his face. His knees buckled, prompting more shocks and beatings. He gave in to the guards’ demands.
For the next three days, Ouyang denounced [Falun Gong’s] teachings, shouting into the wall. Officers continued to shock him about the body and he soiled himself regularly. Finally, on the 10th day, Ouyang’s repudiation of the group was deemed sufficiently sincere.
He was taken before a group of Falun Gong inmates and rejected the group one more time as a video camera rolled. Ouyang left jail and entered the brainwashing classes. Twenty days later after debating Falun Gong for 16 hours a day, he “graduated.”
“The pressure on me was and is incredible,” he said. “In the past two years, I have seen the worst of what man can do. We really are the worst animals on Earth.”[98]” — Amnesty International is also in on the “Heritage.org” scheme to deceive as to the torture employed by China against dissidents in your worldview–as they have some findings quite contrary to your “statements of fact” also– but you can go look that one up yourself sport along with the thousands of others showing you are either clueless or much worse….When it comes to lying propagandists don’t look so far, don’t look for “Heritage.org”– you do have a mirror there in Beijing don’t you? Just look there.
“Slavery had some good aspects for those chaps…”
No. They lost their freedom.
“a HK resident was head and shoulders above the miserable mainland coolies”
According to Who/Whom?
“the cities and the people who prospered due to their collaboration with the imperialist”
It was the imperialist who prospered.
“These guys wish to restore colonial rule”
No, they want to restore home rule.
“this is what the marchers aspire to, to make HK colony again”
No, they want to be free from the shackles of China.
The event was not a hoax. The event was not just at the square, but in the subsequent environs. The source states “the Chinese government estimates more than 300 fatalities. Western estimates are somewhat higher. Many victims were shot by soldiers on stretches of Changan Jie, the Avenue of Eternal Peace, about a mile west of the square, and in scattered confrontations in other parts of the city, where, it should be added, a few soldiers were beaten or burned to death by angry workers.”
Journalists have acknowledged that most of the deaths occurred outside of the Square in western Beijing. Chinese scholar Wu Renhua, who was present at the protests, wrote that the government’s discussion of the issue was a red herring intended to absolve itself of responsibility and showcase its benevolence. “Really, whether the fully equipped army of troops massacred peaceful ordinary folks inside or outside the Square makes very little difference. It is not even worthwhile to have this discussion at all.”
China’s not a communist country except in name. The Epoch Times is a Falun Gong mouthpiece that makes stuff up. I don’t support Mao but he is irrelevant today.
The reasons you list might motivate some of the protesters, but it can’t be responsible for this many of them. There IS a homegrown problem here and China would be foolish to ignore it.
The protester’s motivations and their implications, as I see it:
1. Loss of prestige – Irrelevant, they’ll get used to it
2. Colonial nostalgia – Dead end, open to mockery
3. Housing/economic issues – Manageable with subsidies and regulations, but HK will have to give up some autonomy
4. Regional tribalism/xenophobia – Manageable, not unique to HK
5. US intervention – Dangerous but manageable with better PR & soft power
6. Genuine belief in liberal democracy – Very dangerous, will cause national decline similar to the West
They are the ideal rat traps.
Even if Wikileaks wasn’t a set-up, undoubtably they would be under close surveillance and/or be infiltrated and compromised.
Snowden has been suspect in my mind when he purportedly left so much info to just one journalist belonging to a sketchy outfit, and only a trickle of info came forth, while he’s celebrated all over. Many of us already knew about such program from good people like William Binney.
As you say, there are real whisleblowers, and they are ignored, jailed or dead.
Ya know, Taiwan (and Japan) were considered barbaric lands, where pirates dwelt. They weren’t even that ‘Chinese’ until recent times. And I bet the vote would be close (but in our favor) if they had a choice of being with us, or with the mainland. After all, we’re way more awesome, especially the hentai. They weren’t a colony to us to extract or exploit (our investments were tremendous), but was on the way of being us, as equals. I wouldn’t mind a russian-style federation with okinawa and taiwan as autonomous republics.
Goddamn Israel, this is an excellent piece of writing. You hit every nail on the head when it comes to explaining why the troublemakers in Hong Kong are a bunch of useful idiots being used by imperialist powers. These bastards really are house niggers, the kind of people who would side with a distant foreign power over their own countrymen. Hats off to you good sir, thank you for your clarity of thought.
No comment on the US Embassy cable by wikileaks, Peter?
It seems like a good time to pull out your collection of BBC videos and contest the evil commie narrative you hate so much, can’t have people start believing the whole massacre was made up..
The Epoch Time is owned by the Falun Gong. You are reading Falun Gong sponsored news about the alleged torture of their cultists on a website owned by them, and taking it all at face value.
Having looked into their activities and doctrine, I advise you take everything they say – not just about the Chinese government, but everything – with a grain of salt.
Exactly. The Chinese use the deep state to keep order and suppress crime; Washington uses it to spread disorder (Antifa) and protect crime (BLM). There is a difference, you see!
That is for sure.
I see no real difference between the English colonies and the previous Chinese colonies in Asia this would be “the pot calling the kettle black”, just the usual hypocrisy of state actors.
The local HK people who live on the edge of these power structures are not the seeming profiteers of any of this they exist in frameworks they can neither control nor escape escape from so blaming them for being in a place not of their choosing is being disingenuous.
All I read is someone blaming children for the sins of the father.
No, it is not astonishing. Your homework for tonight is to re-read chapter five of The Iron Curtain Over America 😉
Heck, residents of today’s UK would like to get that deal.
Garbage– what they are doing to the Falun Gong and Muslims and minorities and have done to Christians for decades is well known and well sourced, they are actually harvesting organs from dissenters…. Not Communist? Communism persecutes religious communities and minorities that don’t fall in line and that is very much ongoing in China today — the only difference is they have allowed in financial freedoms but other than that the system is still ruled with an iron fist by the Communist Party and getting worse due technology improvements that make that control even tighter and more fearsome:
“The Chinese state is setting up a vast ranking system that will monitor the behavior of its enormous population, and rank them all based on their “social credit.”
The “social credit system,” first announced in 2014, aims to reinforce the idea that “keeping trust is glorious and breaking trust is disgraceful,” according to a government document.
The program is due to be fully operational nationwide by 2020, but is being piloted for millions of people across the country already. The scheme will be mandatory.” So this is not Communist social control? This is good in your worldview? No thanks.
In your world its all about “The Epoch Times” lying about the situation in China in regards to the Falun Gong–no truth to it because of they’re “owned” by them? Ok let’s see out in the real world how the situation is being framed outside The Epoch Times since you don’t provide any sources in support of your stated view?:
“Since 1999, Falungong practitioners have been the target of an aggressive and often violent crackdown by the Chinese government, one aspect of much broader tightening of controls on individuals and organizations whose activities China’s leaders perceive as threatening to Chinese Communist Party control. The past two years have witnessed a deterioration in civil liberties nationwide, with disparate groups-political dissidents, foreign scholars, labor organizers, religious believers worshiping outside official aegis, activists in Tibet and Xinjiang, Internet users, academics, and editors whose messages challenge the Party line, among others-facing new restrictions and abuses. The crackdown on Falungong is both symptomatic of the larger trend and significant in its own right for the vehemence with which the authorities have moved to eradicate the organization and “reeducate” its members….” Is the UN in on it with The Epoch Times too? Falun Gong running the UN too?: https://www.refworld.org/docid/45cb148e2.html
Well, why not?
The same questions remain:
1. WHO were the guys in that APC that got firebombed?
2. What happened to the weapons taken from the State Security people?
3. WHO fired the first shots in the confrontations between advancing columns and the protesters? And why, of course?
Too true! The HKers are reactionaries.
I’m surprised you’re adamantly claiming otherwise, it’s not like they’ve tried hard to keep it a secret. There’s so much material out there directly linking them together even a cursory search should turn something up.
Even the MSM doesn’t deny their affiliation, look at this recently published this article by the NBC:
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/trump-qanon-impending-judgment-day-behind-facebook-fueled-rise-epoch-n1044121
Why is intolerable crap like this given space here, and soil the most tolerant of all blogs? There is a contradiction somewhere, methinks…
Thanks for the good laugh! But we are dealing with the supreme legal system the world has ever known; as in the largest empire the world …. You know, the one where Assange is kept in gaol for jumping bail from a non-existent charge.
It is the same as one being charged and found guilty for resisting arrest by a cop who has no reasonable suspicion that you have committed an offense, otherwise known as false imprisonment.
The Chinese communists(in name only, as Jason Liu has already commented) ain’t no saints, but I don’t think it is likely they are harvesting human organs. Where is the proof, or is it on the same videotapes that show Iraqi troops bayoneting Kuwaiti babies in 1991?
I can’t believe I just read these protestors should be put down like the globo-homo cuck dogs that they are! Is it 1984? Should protesting former slaves in the US been put down in the 1960’s? Perhaps.
Either ushers in a totalitarian police state, which otherwise the entire article seeks to condemn. Anti-china isn’t globalism, it is countering a slave economy run by an communist oligarchy.
“Where is the proof?” An Independent Tribunal determined on the evidence that yes–they are doing it. Also the independent Canadian Human Rights researchers came to the same conclusions that I cited here. Research it — it really is not in dispute. It is really something given the brutality of the Chinese Communists and Communists worldwide and the going on 200 Million they murdered last Centure the apologists for them are now so widespread in the USA and elsewhere — especially here on the UNZ blog where people are obviously more educated. Yes, in China you have more “economic” rights than previously did not exist under the nasty collectivist boot of Communism –other than that though you don’t have any human rights much outside the Communist Party and what “Dear Leader” types dictate and with the Social Credit System they are implementing (Google helped/ing? Bringing it here no doubt as their current censorship is a dry run….) they do and will have much less. Here is just one article as to the Independent Tribunal findings: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jun/17/china-is-harvesting-organs-from-detainees-uk-tribunal-concludes
Funny how that’s not what I said– you state that I am “adamantly claiming otherwise” as to the Epoch Times–this is total bs if you read my comment. I said that OUTSIDE of The Epoch Times the same info was available and it is–I showed the UN is saying the same! For some reason you missed that? Next you’ll say I’m one of them Falun Gong critters…. (actually I think all Yoga is demonic but people should be free to practice whatever religion etc.– be a Satanist loser or whatever– they want to without the boot of the State–Communist or otherwise– on them….). I also could care less about The Epoch Times but have found they are somewhat of a small voice in opposition to the overwhelming onslaught of Leftist/Communist Propaganda the MSM pours out daily on us….(Today NBC stating “Heterosexuality Not Working” promoting once again the glories of homosexual acts as part of the daily dose of Cultural Marxist propaganda against Western Civilization/Christianity/Normal….)
So the MSM hates the Epoch Times because they claim they “favor” Trump so they start “investigating” who is “behind it” — such a sin to say anything favorable to the President as the MSM hates him 24/7 and lies all the time, when not criticizing “Heterosexuality”, but that’s ok because they are the MSM? Same slander was used against the Washington Times as to Moon’s money being in it but the fact was the reporting was/is solid not so much the Racist NYSlimes these days…. Same with The Epoch Times, since it is not completely Leftist propaganda 24/7 like the Leftard MSM they hate it and slander it as to who is “behind” it–I see when you raise the issue of almost all JEWS being “behind” the MSM in positions of power/influence (something I have even read a high profile Jew “in the business” admit….) that’s not something to be done/stated–it’s ANTISEMITIC of course!– The fact is what The Epoch Times has reported has been verified and worse exists than that if you look.
Stop sanitizing Communism even if the ChiComs now have some nice “economic” bells and whistles– it is still the same ideology that killed going on 200,000,000 people last century. Lets see what an Independent Tribunal has to say about the ChiComs and Falun Gong–harvesting organs, another ChiCom benefit….:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jun/17/china-is-harvesting-organs-from-detainees-uk-tribunal-concludes
Hongee Kongee complodors want hebrel tlibe come in lun evelything like in gleat amelika with lots of neglos with big plick play spolts and equal lights for plick licker like in gleat amelika and evely city gay plide palade like in amelika. Fleedom and velly plospelity and lots flee stuff like in amelika and gleat blitain and no more lotten commie luler velly bad.
A raft of rubbish from VeteransToday.
1) Falungong is a outlawed crazil cult blacklisted even in Spore. Those bend on spreading its stories tell voluminous about his motive, credibility and character.
2) Mao killed 65M? Sure, courtesy to Americans strict blockade in grains sales during China 3yrs famine.
Think about Great Bengal Famine under British Raj mercy. Churchill response was: these pests were breeding like rabbits…and he beheld all grains in India to kindly help reduce the pests.
https://www.quora.com/How-did-Mao-manage-to-kill-78-million-people/answer/Janus-Dongye-Qimeng
Aah…Epoch time & Falungong that every knows what they are up to.
Facebook bans ads from The Epoch Times after huge pro-Trump buy
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2019/08/23/facebook-bans-ads-from-the-epoch-times-after-huge-pro-trump-buy.html
Chicomm killing 200M in a century? Wow, how powerful is Chinese to do that behind bamboo curtain only known to you.
It took Americans great effort to achieve the 100M milestone proudly, by committing endless atrocity wars 93% of its time using every WMD since founded (on red indians millions corpse to accomplish).
US dropped more bombs than entire WII used, dropping in each NK, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos to kill millions. Slaughtered millions to colonize Philippines. Slaughtered millions in CIA-Suharho Indonesia massacre to purge communists. Spend 15yrs to slaughter 1M Iraqis…Hiroshima nuclear bombs, pouring millions litres of Orange Agents into Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos,..WWI, WWII…
These cause many $T and huge US allied support to butcher that much. Yet Chinese could do it quietly to remove 200M from its 400~600M population in last century, and miraculously grew to 1400M population of today. You need much better lying skill to be Epoch times paid mouthpiece.
On HK riots, there are some interesting writers giving some insight into US gov, CIA, UK gov, MI6, Canada, Germany involvement in collabration with treason HKies.
https://www.quora.com/profile/Robin-Daverman
https://www.quora.com/profile/Jamie-Wang-45
https://www.quora.com/profile/Roy-Tong-10
Our China expert, Godfree Roberts.
https://www.quora.com/profile/Godfree-Roberts
The ZUS has started to purge & shut down pro-China-Russia Truth teller in FB, tweeters, Google, …
Those can read HKies Cantonese writing, here’s one site where these HK rioters recruit, organize & discuss where to meet, how to attack police, activities, and payment.
https://lihkg.com/category/1?order=now
This is the truth of white shirt(local residents West called mobsters) vs black shirt(rioters West called peaceful protestors). The residents of Yuan Lan district demanded the rioters not to mess up their place. The black shirt challenge white shirt for fight by spraying fire host and hurling vulgarity, ended get beaten up. But West never show the whole video.
Any way, I was permanent banned from Quora, FB, …even I am not related to China, just because I exposed some of ZUS-India axis evils & lies with evidences in other topics. Censorship is fully in placed.
I haven’t followed this closely, but – why? Why would so many Chinese want that? I understand a couple of tycoons, but why would ethnic Chinese want a foreign rule?
Perhaps they- just speculating – don’t care about full democracy, but are scared of China’s Big Brother policy of complete surveillance & a zombie slavery society. No one with a functioning mind- and the Chinese, whatever one thinks of their hyper-nationalism & a streak of robotic- groupthink- conformist culture – wants to live in a chaos; but also, no one wants to live in a dystopian nightmare which is the fundamental social project of the new China.
The latest, apaprently, from The Mouth (Sauron….):
Is anyone there thinking that as soon as they “neutralize” the LOCAL police force SOMETHING else will come into the fray?
Probably not. Feels good.
This time it won’t be Communist era conscripts of the regular Army.
I’d say good luck to those protesters but really can’t. Wouldn’t make any sense.
Thank you, Me Shamir.
Your analogy of the house nigger is spot on and a accurate portrayal of the slave mentality held by these protestors. It is the epitome of shamelessness and insanity to beg to be enslaved. As a Hker, I am happy to say none of the people I associate with support the protestors and these British house niggers are the filth of HK society.
You are absolutely right to point out a state that is not ready to use force will fail and I think the situation have reached a critical point where some blood must be shed and some examples to be made. There is a Chinese saying “ People don’t cry until they see the coffin.” Time to bring it on.
I never understood Mao and why he had to kill all those millions of people, I do now…