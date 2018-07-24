Helsinki Secrets

Like an orange hurricane, President Trump made a stormy visit to the Old World. Usually American presidents’ visits to Europe present photo opportunities and vows of eternal love and friendship. Not this time. Since the Mongol invasion, not many visitors from outside shook Europe like he did. The US President has finally emerged from the cage built by his political adversaries, and begun to say things his voters wanted to hear.
However, his wonderful daring statements were quickly undermined and disowned by his ministers and advisers, creating the feeling that Trump speaks only for himself, while the US administration, his own appointees say the opposite. And then he also repudiated his own statements, saying he was misunderstood.
The American president increasingly resembles the hero of The Prince and The Pauper, the poor boy who accidentally became a king – and began to behave in a non-royal way: showing mercy and caring for people. His own staff disregards his commands. Trump says what people like to hear, but his administration sticks to the original course.
During the first part of his trip he acted a rebel in Wodehouse World with its feeble men and formidable women. Indeed the West is ruled by formidable aunts and elder sisters. Aunt Angela in Germany, Aunt Theresa in England, Aunt Brigitte in France. Only Aunt Hillary is missing to complete the puzzle and establish the rule of Aunties over their hen-pecked nephews.
(Hillary’s defeat didn’t derail the Aunties’ program of emasculation: #MeToo campaign goes on unabated. Men are afraid to flirt with girls. Henry (The Superman) Cavill admitted as much in an interview, saying that flirting with somebody would be like “casting myself into the fires of hell”, as a person in the public eye. “I think a woman should be wooed and chased”, he said, but it could lead to jail. He was immediately attacked for this heresy: “If Henry Cavill doesn’t want to be called a rapist then all he has to do is… not rape anyone”, implausibly they claimed. And he apologised profusely.)
Trump’s trip had been accompanied by mass protest demos. Normally I am all in favour of a good anti-American demo, but in this case, the protesters were extreme feminists and supporters of unlimited immigration. That’s people who like the Aunties, and hate Uncles. They do not mind conflict with Russia and even consider Trump as a “Russian agent”. They dislike that he does not obey Aunties.
In the second part of the tour, Trump had met with the formidable Mr Putin, a real man. Now that we have learned from our reliable sources what had happened in the palatial halls of Helsinki (excepting face-to-face private talk with Putin) we can describe Trump’s Pilgrim’s Progress and share our knowledge and conclusions with you.
In short, President Trump made the right sounds and called for right solutions, but he has been unable to insist on any. If he were a free man of his own mind, this trip would transform the world. The way things are, it will remain a sign of his honourable intentions, for everything he said has been overturned and denied by his aides.
In Brussels, Trump attacked Frau Merkel. How does she dare to buy Russian gas, if Germany faces a Russian threat? Why does it accept immigrants and refugees who undermine the European way of life? Saying that, he sided with “the populists”, the Italians, Hungarians and Austrians, whose top politicians are male and friendly to Trump and Putin.
The Brussels meeting almost came to an undoing of NATO. Trump hinted that the US would leave NATO unless they pay. They have to pay more, much more, if they want to have American protection.
Could he mean it? NATO is an instrument of American control over Europe, and Washington keeps dozens of bases in Europe, in particular – in Germany. Germany has remained under American occupation since 1945. This would seem good for America, but the occupied and controlled Western European states are tied to the Clinton camp, to Democrats and liberals. They do not accept Trump as their rightful sovereign. And Europe does not pay for its occupation, so it is costly. Of course, it is a great honour to occupy and control the great powers of the past, England, France, the Netherlands, Spain. But it costs a lot of money for America. Likewise, in 1990 Russia discovered that it is expensive to control surly East Germany, independent Poland, sunny Georgia, tricky Armenia, populous Uzbekistan and the rainy Baltic States.
There is no certainty that the countries of Europe will agree to pay and submit to Trump’s demands. In Germany, there are growing voices demanding the Yankees be sent home, that is, to ask the American soldiers to leave Germany. It would be good if NATO were to disintegrate and disappear, like the Warsaw Treaty Organization disappeared. Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to return the American soldiers home. Perhaps we shall witness Pax Americana without American troops in Europe, like England fictitiously claimed to belong to the Roman Empire, though Roman legions had left, and Rome lost all interest in foggy Albion.
In England, Trump confronted Mrs May. She reminded him of his school mistress, and Donald does not like school mistresses. The soft Brexit, which she intends to conclude, is a complete bummer, not a Brexit, he said. Under the proposed treaty, all prerogatives remain in Brussels. So, there can be no trade agreement between the United States and Britain. America will negotiate directly with Brussels. And in general, it would be better if May transferred Downing Street 10 to her former Foreign Secretary, a hard-line Brexit supporter, the red-headed Bojo (as the Brits call Boris Johnson, who had just resigned, resenting the proposed plan for soft Brexit).
The European Union is an American design, too. Why, then, does the US President want to undermine it by removing the UK, his own Trojan Horse? Apparently, it means that the globalist forces have entered a state of direct confrontation with America.
This first part of Trump’s tour had been followed by the Kremlin with satisfaction. The Kremlin also believes that NATO has become obsolete, and that Brexit is the right step. Russia instinctively disapproves of mass migration, just like Trump.
Trump’s meeting with President Putin had been postponed for a year; both men were eager to meet. Trump wanted to meet another strong man, a powerful chieftain who can assist him in building a new world, instead of the one created under Obama, by media and Supreme Court Judges. President Putin wanted to solve bilateral issues and to ease American pressure upon Russia.
Their problems were very different. The main problems of Trump were Mme Clinton and Barack Obama, and the whole army of their obstinate followers who didn’t recognise Trump’s legitimacy. Putin couldn’t do much for him, with all his sympathy.
Putin’s problem is the hybrid warfare carried out by the United States against Russia. Despite accusations you hear in your media (alleged Russian ads in the Facebook and Twitter influencing voters), American pressure on Russia is very real and very painful. American officials try to wreck every international deal Russia attempts to clinch. It is not only, or even mainly about weapons. If a country A wants to sell Russians, say, bananas, the US ambassador will come to A’s king, or his minister, and will expressly forbid him to sell bananas to godless Russians. Otherwise, do not expect the US aid, or do not count on US favours in your disputes with your neighbours, or the US won’t buy your production, or US banks will take another long and jaundiced view at your financial transactions. You witnessed the scene, when the crazed Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the UN, threatened sovereign nations with severe punishment for voting against the US desires, so you have an idea of American delicacy and caution while pushing their will through.
Russians are in a very uncomfortable seat. All their neighbours are subject to American pressure to annoy Russia, be it Georgia (once they even attacked Russia militarily being led by American and Israeli advisers) or the Ukraine (Americans arranged a coup d’état and installed extremely hostile to Russia government in Kiev). American military bases surround Russia and NATO troops drew closer and closer to its centres. American military budget of 600 billion dollars dwarfs the Russian one, while the armaments’ race can undermine Russian finances. If Russia were a woman, she would scream: stop it!
Perhaps our colleague Mr Andrei Martyanov is right and the US can’t destroy Russia militarily; perhaps Immanuel Wallerstein is correct and American power is in decline; but meanwhile the US is perfectly able to make life hard and difficult for any state. It made life unbearably hard for North Korea, extremely hard for Iran. Russia is not doing half as good as she could do without ceaseless American meddling.
President Putin would like Trump to relent. There is no reason for this incessant picking on Russia; it is not Communist anymore; it is much smaller and less populous than the former USSR; it wants to live in peace as a member of the family of nations, not as a great alternative. The anti-Russian offensive began in earnest in the days of previous US presidents, namely Obama and Clinton; so it would make sense for Trump to stop it.
Problem is, President Trump is also actively engaged in war against Russia. Just a few days ago he pressured the German Chancellor to give up on the North Stream-2, to stop buying Russian gas. His advisers demanded that Turkey desist from buying a Russian antimissile system. The US Air Force bombed Russian troops in Syria.
Still Putin made a good try. He proposed to hold a referendum in the Donbas area of Eastern Ukraine which is presently independent though lacking international recognition. The people of Donbas had their own referendum in 2014, and voted for independence; Kiev regime and its Western sponsors denied its validity as it was done under Russian army’s protection, they claimed. Now Putin proposed a re-run under international auspices.
Trump ostensibly agreed, he said it was a good idea, and he asked for the opinion of John Bolton, his national security advisor; Bolton confirmed it was a good idea. This was in Helsinki; however, since then the idea had been rejected by the Americans, as the Kiev regime balked at it. The regime knows well that the people of Eastern Ukraine aren’t likely to opt for their tender mercies, and Trump administration won’t push Kiev to agree to secession, or to abide by the Minsk agreements and let them re-join federal Ukraine as an autonomous unit. So this haemorrhaging wound at the western border of Russia will bleed on.
As for Syria, Putin told Trump that he agreed upon the arrangements with Mr Netanyahu to keep Iranians and their militias at some 80 km away from the disengagement (1974) lines at the Golan Heights. (Iranians are now going through a difficult stretch and they accepted this solution without a murmur.) This was acceptable to Trump, and both presidents stressed that they value Israeli security highly.
(They have differing reasons for it. Putin wants Syria to remain in peace under his protégé and ally President Bashar Assad, and for this, he needs some security arrangements with pugnacious Israel. Putin is aware of Jewish state’s ability to pull strings and he doesn’t want to antagonise it. Putin also wants Trump to be happy, and Israel is a point of huge importance for the US President, much more than for Putin.
Trump sacrifices at the altar of Israel to propitiate the Jews he is fighting in the US. Trump fights everything American Jews stand for, against all they achieved recently. He wants to have them back in the cash flow cubicle, the ‘short guys that wear yarmulkes every day’, counting his notes. They want much, much more: they wish to dominate and rule America their own way. Trump is ready to give all he can to Israel, so the American Jews will be less eager to fight him.
This ploy had been tried by the German National-Socialists in 1930s, who gave the Zionist-Socialists the most profitable Ha’avara deal to offset and overcome hostility of American Jews. It failed then, it is likely to fail again, but not before the Zionists will get all they dream of.)
For North Korea, Putin lauded Trump’s move and said he will keep playing a supportive role to American efforts.
For the bogus “Russian interference in the US elections”, Putin proposed to establish a bilateral expert group for cyber security. Let experts deal with experts, and sort out the claims, he said. Trump agreed with the idea, though his advisers were quick to repudiate it upon their return to Washington.
Putin also proposed to allow cross-examinations on the reciprocity basis: the US investigators will travel to Russia and interrogate Russian officials indicted by Mueller’s team; while Russian investigators will travel to the US and interrogate Ambassador McFaul for his participation in Browder affair. Trump had been impressed by the generous offer; but as he returned to Washington, McFaul (falsely) claimed Trump intends to send him to the Gulag, and Trump’s advisers promptly repudiated the proposal.
Putin did not intend to arrest and detain McFaul, just to question him; likewise, he wouldn’t permit Mueller investigators to carry Russian intelligence officers to a Guantanamo of their choice, just to ask them questions. The Browder Affair grows bigger as time goes: though the rascal was not the biggest of Russian assets’ looters, he was the most outspoken and keen on hanging on the stolen goods. The US advisers from top-league universities implanted in the Yeltsin administration in 1990s had stolen more; they also facilitated creation of the mighty oligarchs of that time. However, Browder had more tenacity and he judiciously invested a lion share of his ill-gotten profits in bribes aiming to suborn the US administration and turn it onto relentless pursuit of Russia. Ambassador McFaul fronted for him and covered his misdeeds; while McFaul tried to interfere in Russian electoral process following the precedent established in 1996.
Thus at Helsinki, a pattern had been established, I was told by a witness. Putin would make a proposal, Trump would tentatively agree and promptly deny and repudiate on return to Washington.
From the beginning to the end, the US media was highly hostile to Trump and to his mission in Europe. They eagerly followed anti-Trump demos and exaggerated his every blunder. Google obediently trailed at the top Twitter messages of the ex-CIA boss calling Trump ‘a traitor’. All prominent Western newspapers spoke of Trump’s ‘treason’.
Perhaps they would be able to convince some Republicans to follow their trend, but the defeat of Rep. Mark Sanford in South Carolina primaries following Trump’s angry Twitter had brought them to their senses. A Republican leader stated the case well: “Obviously there are going to be those who are going to criticise him but they’re going to criticise him for anything that he says. This committee stands strong, stands behind him and wants to support him. We’re interested not only in the 2018 elections, we’re interested in the 2020 elections as well.”
The result of violent Trump-is-a-traitor campaign was surprising: 80% of Trump voters approved of his Helsinki shtick, notwithstanding the vehement accusations. American media had lost its silver touch. President may continue to build his power structure, and perhaps one day his word will be worth something.
Bottom line: Trump dared, and survived.
Israel Shamir can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Putin mentioned BILL BROWDER, and Lee Stranahan’s twitter caught fire!
Crack the Deep State matrix. Join Lee’s campaign to make Senators answer the question, “Have you seen Bill Browder’s deposition in the U.S. vs. Prevezon Holdings case?”
Full research links, including testimony, here -
https://populist.tv/2018/01/20/bill-browder-links-and-resources-to-understand-controversy/
This could well be right, with Trump’s slavish pro-Israel stance designed to get (some) US Jews off his back.
The implication is that there is a split between US Jewry and the Israeli’s, which seems likely since US Jews want to dominate and rule America, whereas Israeli Jews want to dominate and rule the Middle East (different concepts).
The Israeli project is a costly affair for the US, and is leading straight towards an Iran war which could well duplicate the cost of Iraq. If it happens, the US will inevitably be weakened and further impoverished – maybe more obviously this time as the US has reached its debt limit – with a guaranteed increase in social unrest.
US Jewry couldn’t care less if the US population is impoverished, but there is the issue that social unrest builds support for Trump, so Israeli action on Iran may force US Jewry to deal with increased US popular nationalism – with the (US elite Jewish) instinctive reaction to go for repression.
Basically US Jewry wants to be an untouchable minority elite (US Neo-Bolshevism) but the transition to totalitarianism can be tricky, and the Israelis may be dangerously accelerating the process for them.
How ?; the maybe ten percent jews of the USA population repressing the 90% ?
In my opinion jewry plays a very dangerous game.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/07/24/569165/US-Donald-Trump-Iran-deal-JCPOA-Hassan-Rouhani
If Israel continues to attack Syria or to defend the Syrian part of the Golan Heights from Syria there is going to be real war.. It is written all over recent actions and reactions. Syria is preparing to move against Israel.. with it Jordan and maybe Egypt, Turkey, UAE, Russia, China, and Pakistan. India, if it stays out of it, will be the winner. Iran, and a large part of the world, is going to help the Syrians repossess the Golan, no matter the Israeli resistance. The Yemeni will defeat Saudi Arabia probably on its own.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/07/24/569123/Israeli-military-targets-Syrian-fighter-jet-over-occupied-Golan-Heights
Israeli evacuation yesterday, exposed the white hats to be Israeli Mossad, and today's shooting down Syrian Aircraft in Syrian Airspace has allowed the world to confirm the anti-truth propaganda. The world has observed the destruction and is arriving to understand both government and deep state are universal, one in the same, world wide problems. Unless humanity does something, independent of the governments that separate and hold humanity prisoners, the slavers will win. Today the man who helped expose it all, Julian Assange is supposed to be booted from Ecuador embassy but his contribution was to set in motion the basis that has surfaced that government everywhere is the problem.
@RobinG Was the released movie, a tea party?
is the beginning, the tip of the Iceburg.. it appears an American Revolution is in progress.
But there is little those in congress can do, if you sent them all to jail or forced everyone to resign, the replacements would be puppets to the Zionist powers in London, Israel Saudi Arabia and other places. Unless somehow congress were to act as a team and respond in ways approved by the American people, neither the deep state or the USA have value to the American way of life.
Trump has not asked Americans for help, probably Trump does not know any, and if he did he would probably not be able to express what help he wants, or to separate himself from Israel, in definitive enough terms, to make useful a Trump plea for help. Trump would be a better president of Israel than the USA.
We humans have landed on the same world but we have lost our leader.
A stroke of the pen could cut the profits and wack the resources of the puppets of Zion and their dependants, unfortunately privateers have the pen. Merely abolish all patents, copyrights and rescind all government contracts, return "everything government needs back to public domain and put all government under direct one-roof government control", basically eliminate privatization completely, including the Federal Reserve.. the deep state, and the American want-to-own Americans or Jewish or not, would soon find themselves hopelessly in debt, prices in America would fall to pre 1954 levels; small companies in America, in every small and large town, and on the farms, would be able, once again, to compete with the Chinese and everyone else in the world. Walmart Sam Walton's way. The best way to defeat the Chinese, the Russians, and everyone else is to abolish copyright, patent laws, minimum wage, private banks, and government contracts.
You made me smile Mr. Shamir. Thank you for your comedic relief and excellent analysis. It is welcome in these most uncertain of times.
” Problem is, President Trump is also actively engaged in war against Russia. Just a few days ago he pressured the German Chancellor to give up on the North Stream-2, to stop buying Russian gas. His advisers demanded that Turkey desist from buying a Russian antimissile system. The US Air Force bombed Russian troops in Syria. ”
As Trump said ‘Russia is not a friend, nor a foe, but a competitor.
In Helsinki the gas price was discussed.
I wonder if Shamir understands what’s going on, unique in history, the leader of an empire giving up that empire, because he sees keeping it, even more expanding it, as neocons, AIPAC, AEI, want, is suicide.
If you’re talking about the Russian economy, there is no evidence that this is the case. Your Russian sources are probably just looking for a scapegoat.
"If you’re talking about the Russian economy, there is no evidence that this is the case. Your Russian sources are probably just looking for a scapegoat."
So you're saying the sanctions aren't working.
www.codoh.com
Quote:
American military bases surround Russia and NATO troops drew closer and closer to its centres.
Had Russian military personnel and their families also vacated the illegally occupied Kaliningrad Oblast (Königsberg Region) in the early 1990s, after the dissolution of the USSR, as they were obliged to do, there would have been no incentive for positioning NATO troops in Poland, Lithuania, and other Baltic countries. Stupid decisions have adverse consequences.
Putin and others know very well that there is no legitimate basis for the continued occupation of this region, which perpetuates the unsavory Stalinist legacy of Russia (Kalinin was a mass murderer) and inspires the continuation of the European “Cold War”. In a Bloomberg interview (September 2016) he proclaimed a willingness to “talk” about the issue, so it makes sense for this topic to have been on the agenda at the summit meeting in Helsinki.
Shortly after Russia will have finally relinquish this territory in the context of a grand deal, the “Cold War” in Europe will be over, and NATO can dissolve naturally. Since the main city in this region has recently gotten a modern sewage treatment plant and a new stadium, the massive cleanup and reconstruction costs for its future occupiers will be less burdensome.
Don't you understand that what you call incentive is merely an excuse, a fig leaf?
NATO will never run out of incentive.
Now, of course, you can always launch a "Free Konigsberg!" independence movement...
Better characterised as childless Harpies, agents of globalist punishment, who defecate on the countries and cultures they purport to represent and torture their people as they carry them down into the abyss of Tartarus.
In the current Russophobian climate, it would have been impossible to concede almost anything to Russia, and V. Putin understands this. But as Russiagate unravels ever so slowly, he will have more room. But as long as both leaders agreed not to start WWIII , something has been achieved, therefore I also believe the Iran threats to be posturing, it would make sense if Russia have calmed Israel, what the current situation indicates.
The US knows fully well than an Iran war would not be winnable and bring the rest of the world together; the world has not yet overcome the last financial crisis, a new largescale war in the ME could very well crash the Global economy and the petrodollar. Nobody are keen on that.
The implication is that there is a split between US Jewry and the Israeli's, which seems likely since US Jews want to dominate and rule America, whereas Israeli Jews want to dominate and rule the Middle East (different concepts).
The Israeli project is a costly affair for the US, and is leading straight towards an Iran war which could well duplicate the cost of Iraq. If it happens, the US will inevitably be weakened and further impoverished - maybe more obviously this time as the US has reached its debt limit - with a guaranteed increase in social unrest.
US Jewry couldn't care less if the US population is impoverished, but there is the issue that social unrest builds support for Trump, so Israeli action on Iran may force US Jewry to deal with increased US popular nationalism - with the (US elite Jewish) instinctive reaction to go for repression.
Basically US Jewry wants to be an untouchable minority elite (US Neo-Bolshevism) but the transition to totalitarianism can be tricky, and the Israelis may be dangerously accelerating the process for them.
” with the (US elite Jewish) instinctive reaction to go for repression. ”
How ?; the maybe ten percent jews of the USA population repressing the 90% ?
In my opinion jewry plays a very dangerous game.
2%, actually. It makes it worse, doesn't it?
Giving up the empire: Gorbachev did it, I witnessed that.
Chrustjow already forbade S American communist parties a revolution, the USSR could not support new states.
Castro blackmailed the USSR into support.
Gorbatchow destroyed the USSR, he had, as far as I can see, no policy of saving what could have been saved.
Churchill destroyed the British empire, but not England.
Trump has no intention of destroying the USA, he just wants to end USA imperialism, he has no intention of changing USA society.
Just the root cause is the same, no longer the financial means to sustain the empire.
American military bases surround Russia and NATO troops drew closer and closer to its centres.
Had Russian military personnel and their families also vacated the illegally occupied Kaliningrad Oblast (Königsberg Region) in the early 1990s, after the dissolution of the USSR, as they were obliged to do, there would have been no incentive for positioning NATO troops in Poland, Lithuania, and other Baltic countries. Stupid decisions have adverse consequences.
Putin and others know very well that there is no legitimate basis for the continued occupation of this region, which perpetuates the unsavory Stalinist legacy of Russia (Kalinin was a mass murderer) and inspires the continuation of the European "Cold War". In a Bloomberg interview (September 2016) he proclaimed a willingness to "talk" about the issue, so it makes sense for this topic to have been on the agenda at the summit meeting in Helsinki.
Shortly after Russia will have finally relinquish this territory in the context of a grand deal, the "Cold War" in Europe will be over, and NATO can dissolve naturally. Since the main city in this region has recently gotten a modern sewage treatment plant and a new stadium, the massive cleanup and reconstruction costs for its future occupiers will be less burdensome.
This is the first time I read that the Russians were “obliged” to do that. How so? That region was annexed by the Russians, and as far as I know it was governed directly by Moscow, not by any of the Baltic republics.
This is the first time I read that the Russians were “obliged” to do that. How so?
I had previously addressed that weeks ago, including links, within a thread on this site in reply to a piece by James Petras; shouldn't be hard to find because I have not posted often.
Basically, for reasons I explained, both Russian and western media are treating this as a TABOO topic, which is somewhat ironic because it remains at the very heart of the military conflict between Europe states and Russia. Journalists and politicians who are aware of the matter, yet refrain from addressing it openly, are complicit in prolonging the "Cold War" in Europe, which is what certain interest groups actually want.
The post-war occupation and annexation of that region, as was also the case with the three Baltic republics that eventually regained their independence, was illegal by international principles and standards. The territorial acquisition by the USSR was neither recognized as legitimate at the Potsdam Conference, nor was the issue conclusively settled between Kohl and Gorbachev during the Two-Plus-Four negotiations leading to the agreement in 1990 involving the reunification of Germany.
Therefore, the ongoing Russian occupation remains illegal, just as that of eastern and western Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights. There were repeated attempts by Russia's leader Yeltsin to "sell" the territory to Germany, yet such offers had to be rejected on principle because Russia has no rightful claim to it, neither historically, nor legally. As we have seen, just because certain states are obliged to adhere to international norms doesn't mean they actually do so.
Russia showed its colors a few months ago by staging war games in Belarus which had no other purpose than to threaten the bifurcation of the border between Poland and Lithuania (which had once formed a commonwealth centuries ago), an aggresive move that would separate the independent Baltic republics from the rest of Europe and logistically facilitate a putative military reconquest by Russia. The occupied territory is essentially a large military base, whose missiles and warships threaten northeastern Europe.
Unfortunately, it appears that too many bloggers in the alternative Internet media are not only geographically challenged but also often blindly regurgitate political cues they see being presented in English language Russian media, so the issue has not received much attention there either.
Good article by Shamir.
There are numerous agendas and countless anti-Trump sabateures at play in this latest escalation. Nevertheless, it is in America’s economic and security interests (as well as Russia’s) to ease military tensions and seek normalized relations.
Why not?
After all, the USSR collapsed nearly 3o years ago. And with it died the ‘cold war’. America now trades with communist China.
So why not Christian Russia?
What’s the real roadblock? The last election?
That’s impossible to believe. Russian ‘interference’ (if it occurred at all) was not decisive. And what Russia is alleged to have done is not unique or particularly unusual.
Besides, the new cold war with Russia had been brewing for years.
So what’s behind it all?
This is where the oversized Israeli footprint in US politics rears its ugly head.
International Zionists have their not-so-secret list of ‘demands’. This list gets Washington’s attention.
So here’s the Israeli deal: Russia’s alliance with Iran and Syria must be ‘contained’ and diminshed. And Putin–unless he capitulates–must be kept in his box, isolated. This is what Israel wants.
Trump must accommodate–or try to accommodate–these demands. Israel’s influence is too great to ignore.
The Zionist master plan is simple: continue the break-up of the Arab (and Persian) worlds into smaller, compliant, non-democratic autocracies or puny, fragmented religious orthodoxies. Sound crazy? Not at all.
In Israel’s mind, we’re already most of the way there.
Starting soon after 911, Zio-Washington initiated a war that crushed Iraq and set back its culture, economy and military capabilities decades. Ditto on Libya. Syria has also been severely damaged. This is all good news to Israel.
But the job of re-making the Middle East to Israel’s liking remains unfinished.
Assad’s Syria (with Russian and Iranian help) is about to emerge–if not victorious–then intact, after years of Zio-American meddling and covert warfare. Assad survives but Israel has not given up. Syria remains weak.
Next step: using Washington’s awesome military and intelligence capabilities, global Zionism is now embarking on a campaign that will attempt to destabilize Iran without using US bombs or missiles. How?
Hundreds of millions of US dollars have just been earmarked to target Iran’s existing regime through propaganda, sabotage and subterfuge. The ongoing Zionist-lead BDS campaign against Iran is about to hit an even higher gear.
This is another act of war against the people of Iran.
Yet no one seems to care. There’s simply no discussion or dissent. It’s simply Zio-America’s next target.
For the safety of Israel, Iran must fall.
Talk about direct interference in another country’s sovereign affairs! What Zio-Washington is doing to Iran makes ‘Russiagate’ look absolutely insignificant in comparison, even if every exaggerated assertion was true. Yet no one protests.
Not the pundits. Not the politicians. Not even the anti-war Left. Either they’re too frightened or they’re complicit.
Duplicity, dirty deeds, and double standards is how Zio-Washington rolls.
And Israel wouldn’t have it any other way.
Zionist power is simply too vast, too effective and too unrelenting to resist–even for a US President. But Trump’s objective to ‘Make America Great Again’ is up against Israel’s presumption that it can direct US policies to it liking. Can this marriage survive?
Can Trump serve two masters?
The inevitable clash ahead is why Trump is under so much media and political pressure. The Zions want to keep him under pressure and off balance.
Also, there is the simmering, embarrassing, unresolved matter of Palestine. The native goyim there are still resisting. This fact too, is as astonishing as it is shameful.
The refusal of Israel to give back land, allow independence, and cut a deal that would allow Palestine autonomy after decades of Israeli occupation and endless ‘talks’ speaks volumes about Israeli ruthlessness.
The ‘Two State Solution’ failed because Israel decided that it didn’t want an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. To the Israelis, the sad plight of the Palestinian people matters not.
And even Washington is not powerful enough to force Israel to return to the Palestinians the land that the Jewish state snatched in its preemptive 1967 war. So the ‘peace process’ gradually died.
But as the talks dragged on, Israel expanded its borders, built Jewish settlements in Palestine, gained greater militarily power, cultivated its regional influence (and power in Washington), and increased its GDP.
Palestine on the other hand, achieved none of those things. Conditions have actually worsened. At this point, all the Palestinians can do is hold on or surrender.
Meanwhile, it’s clear that Israel’s race-conscious majority want the native non-Jews out of the Jewish State. This political ‘value’ can now be seen for what it is.
Can the torture of Palestine go on indefinitely?–or must Israel soon act ruthlessly and decisively?
One option is for the Jewish state to radically increase colonization of the Occupied Territories and begin the forcible transfer of non-Jews into Jordan, Egypt or Syria.
Ironically, Meir Kahane’s racist, reviled (but prophetic) proclamation (and book) ‘They [the Arabs] Must Go’ has finally found its audience. Israel’s ‘national socialist’ values are showing.
Even Trump is being held hostage. Can Trump shake the Zionist monkey off his back?–or will he have to obediently target all the usual bad guys: Iran, Hamas, Russia and Assad?
Israel orchestrates. Washington executes. And the sad story continues.
• Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.
Article 17.
• (1) Everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others.
• (2) No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property.If I may 'interpret,' UDHR lists *inalienable* rights. That being so, the Palestinians *may not* surrender, neither to abase themselves before the [aggressively illegal!] invaders, nor to give up their land/property. One of the core items of the WC [= Washington Consensus] is "10.Legal security for property rights." Try violating that? Good luck!As an aside, the UN *never* agreed to the partition of Palestine; UNGA 181 was *not* considered, let alone passed, by the UNSC = UNGA 181 was *never* 'the law.' UNGA 194 set out to correct the 181 'error' [coerced, of course], and is still awaiting enforcement.My 'refinement' of UNGA 194: RoR+R*3 = Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation. This *must* happen, or any chance at an even ½-way decent world will be forever beyond us.Fazit: The aggressive alien invaders (heirs and successors) must return whence they came, OR to anywhere else where the locals may voluntarily accept their presence, but ONLY IF they actually learn AND practice civilised behaviour. rgds
Trump is but another example of the Zionist control of the American government and Trumps pissing backwards in his statements at the Helsinki news conference is the Zionist deep state in action for all the world to see. Trump is a puppet of the Zionists who surround him and who hold the paper on his real estate house of cards and so he does what he is told as the only other option is the JFK route and obviously he has made the right choice for him but not for America.
Zionist control of American was proven on 911 when Israel and the zionist deep state did 911 and got away with it and every thinking American knows they did it.
Trump’s Jew-ish ploy is working brilliantly in the case of Alan Douche-a-witz, er I mean Dershowitz. The Uber Zionist but lefty Jew lawyer that helped defend OJ Simpson has become a stalwart defender of Donald on the MSM with respect to all the domestic attacks Trump has had to endure. Protecting your flanks, unfortunatley, as the author states, he has had to give the Zionist Entity a 1/2 pound of flesh.
well,
this was a nice try. The problem is no longer intrigues and backpedals. It’s the simple fact that the president has acknowledged the report as accurate. He has stated that he trusts the US intel community and their rendering of the report.
That means in the circles of the powers that matter, this is not “much ado about nothing.” unless they say so and and back down from their claims concerning a russia operation to disrupt or overturn the election. President Putin’s suggestion that the protocols regarding international criminal behavior by any party from either state should be in play, was shrewd move and more — appropriate save for one little detail — the willingness to risk the divulging state information regarding a states security. Apparently, president Putin is willing to use the treaty in force despite the implications, the US has yet to respond.
But if in fact President Trump trusts his intel community, their suggestions might be less cooperative than either president would like. On the surface everyone might be able to play it off. but serious charges have been made and there’s no going back, there’s no pretending. Now the entire episode may have been to cover up what has amounted to serious misconduct on the part of the president’s opponents before and after the election, but serious questions have now been raised about the fidelity of the intel community, the department of justice and even members of congress and certain members of the US military. After more than a year of suggesting the entire affair is manufactured nonsense, which is where I lean, the president has changed his tune.
And that means, the admin is now in bed with their who claim russia attacked the US.
Now one can throw everything and the kitchen sink of issues into that miss to muddy the waters in an attempt to change reality and it may work. But the president has once again made the job of defending him a tortuous process. And i don’t think the president’s opponents are going to make it easy, by shrugging their shoulders.
Excuse me the jews did not orchestrate the president’s mouth and brain to to say he agreed with that report,
Quote:
This is the first time I read that the Russians were “obliged” to do that. How so?
I had previously addressed that weeks ago, including links, within a thread on this site in reply to a piece by James Petras; shouldn’t be hard to find because I have not posted often.
Basically, for reasons I explained, both Russian and western media are treating this as a TABOO topic, which is somewhat ironic because it remains at the very heart of the military conflict between Europe states and Russia. Journalists and politicians who are aware of the matter, yet refrain from addressing it openly, are complicit in prolonging the “Cold War” in Europe, which is what certain interest groups actually want.
The post-war occupation and annexation of that region, as was also the case with the three Baltic republics that eventually regained their independence, was illegal by international principles and standards. The territorial acquisition by the USSR was neither recognized as legitimate at the Potsdam Conference, nor was the issue conclusively settled between Kohl and Gorbachev during the Two-Plus-Four negotiations leading to the agreement in 1990 involving the reunification of Germany.
Therefore, the ongoing Russian occupation remains illegal, just as that of eastern and western Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights. There were repeated attempts by Russia’s leader Yeltsin to “sell” the territory to Germany, yet such offers had to be rejected on principle because Russia has no rightful claim to it, neither historically, nor legally. As we have seen, just because certain states are obliged to adhere to international norms doesn’t mean they actually do so.
Russia showed its colors a few months ago by staging war games in Belarus which had no other purpose than to threaten the bifurcation of the border between Poland and Lithuania (which had once formed a commonwealth centuries ago), an aggresive move that would separate the independent Baltic republics from the rest of Europe and logistically facilitate a putative military reconquest by Russia. The occupied territory is essentially a large military base, whose missiles and warships threaten northeastern Europe.
Unfortunately, it appears that too many bloggers in the alternative Internet media are not only geographically challenged but also often blindly regurgitate political cues they see being presented in English language Russian media, so the issue has not received much attention there either.
The usual incoherent ramble.
The perfect description of any Michael Kenny post.
I see.
Kohl didn’t care about Koenigsberg – his goal was reunification of West and East Germany, in the borders of 1945. Everyone who mattered in Germany was on board with that. There would have been no point in reclaiming any territory further East, because the German-speaking population had been driven out in the aftermath of the war, and moreover making any such “revanchist” claims would have sunk any chance of an agreement.
Bismarck famously said that the whole of the Balkans was “not worth the bones of a single Pomeranian grenadier.” The same could nowadays be said of the Koenigsberg region – it may serve as a pretext for confrontation, but not as its real prize.
this was a nice try. The problem is no longer intrigues and backpedals. It's the simple fact that the president has acknowledged the report as accurate. He has stated that he trusts the US intel community and their rendering of the report. That means in the circles of the powers that matter, this is not "much ado about nothing." unless they say so and and back down from their claims concerning a russia operation to disrupt or overturn the election. President Putin's suggestion that the protocols regarding international criminal behavior by any party from either state should be in play, was shrewd move and more -- appropriate save for one little detail -- the willingness to risk the divulging state information regarding a states security. Apparently, president Putin is willing to use the treaty in force despite the implications, the US has yet to respond. But if in fact President Trump trusts his intel community, their suggestions might be less cooperative than either president would like. On the surface everyone might be able to play it off. but serious charges have been made and there's no going back, there's no pretending. Now the entire episode may have been to cover up what has amounted to serious misconduct on the part of the president's opponents before and after the election, but serious questions have now been raised about the fidelity of the intel community, the department of justice and even members of congress and certain members of the US military. After more than a year of suggesting the entire affair is manufactured nonsense, which is where I lean, the president has changed his tune.
And that means, the admin is now in bed with their who claim russia attacked the US.
Now one can throw everything and the kitchen sink of issues into that miss to muddy the waters in an attempt to change reality and it may work. But the president has once again made the job of defending him a tortuous process. And i don't think the president's opponents are going to make it easy, by shrugging their shoulders.Excuse me the jews did not orchestrate the president's mouth and brain to to say he agreed with that report,
Trump has always been speaking out of both sides of his mouth, so his agreeing and disagreeing with the “intelligence community” at the same time is all in a day’s work for him. It seems to me that he is just playing for time – he may of course still lose bigly in the end, but he has not yet conceded defeat.
"...the Koenigsberg region – it may serve as a pretext for confrontation, but not as its real prize."
However one wants to look at it philosophically, the fact remains that Russia is obliged to vacate that region, without regard to whichever powers subsequently take over (an issue for Germany, Lithuania, and Poland to work out among themselves), and its ongoing presence there remains a threat.
Perpetuating a confrontation is not good policy if one genuinely wants peace and good neighborly relations. Russia will continue to lack credibility with Europeans (and others) at least until it ends its illegal occupation of the Kaliningrad Oblast.
Look I am not going to swim upstream here. The question is a test of the integrity of those involved. Whether this is just a game in which those involved have risked the security they proclaim to represent and protect merely to score cheap political points and then walk away as the privileged do unscathed while the rest of us foot the bill in material and other more personal sacrifices.
This is just the kind of nonsense that thge current president was elected to combat -- and to do so speaking out of both sides of his mouth to a point.
The US is a child when it comes to international politics and while our youth has served us well as has our naivete' -- the political landscape has shifted toward the murky nihilism of the international community. If one has long conversations with russians and eastern europeans one gets the distinct impression that everything is one in the same, debt, wealth, rules, black and whites don't exist on the same plane as it does for those of us in the us They could careless about US borders or our cherished values. And it's not a matter of negative disregard, it's just that such things are an inconvenience. And they consider our obsession with such rather peculiar.
This article in fact does a fine job of picturing the mess and then attempts tpo squeeze through some kind of "poor president trump."
Those US citizens that support this president did not support him to make nice with russia or be bosom buddies with israel. And while making nice with russia is an admirable goal. President Trump is the President of the US not Israel nor Russia. I don't give a lick about his white insecurities and power to will --- I care about the US. Not that I don't care about others, I am very proud of the fact that the US is the most generous county on the planet when it comes to aid --- even toy our enemies when they are in crisis.
But I have tough time buying the double accountability placed on the least of us while those with the most walk about doing as they will - regardless of consequences to this country.
US did loose their technological edge. US cars do not sell well over the world. Particularly they do not sell in Europe. Trump wanted to sell EU at least some military hardware. EU is reluctant.
Trump went to Russia to sell some cars there. Putin did have some demands.
That is all folks.
"US cars do not sell well over the world. Particularly they do not sell in Europe."Especially with massive tariffs thrown against them. Trump is absolutely right about this.I've traveled much of the world, and wow! The prices asked for US cars are astronomical, especially in Asia & Europe.I suggest you actually research what you talk about.
Quote:
“…the Koenigsberg region – it may serve as a pretext for confrontation, but not as its real prize.”
However one wants to look at it philosophically, the fact remains that Russia is obliged to vacate that region, without regard to whichever powers subsequently take over (an issue for Germany, Lithuania, and Poland to work out among themselves), and its ongoing presence there remains a threat.
Perpetuating a confrontation is not good policy if one genuinely wants peace and good neighborly relations. Russia will continue to lack credibility with Europeans (and others) at least until it ends its illegal occupation of the Kaliningrad Oblast.
Actually, one factual error: the EU was designed by the Nazi regime in Germany, sponsored by Bayer. The early roots go back to as early as 1848.
For a deep dive into the amazing story, see “The Third Way” by Joseph P Farrell, PhD.
[Trump sacrifices at the altar of Israel to propitiate the Jews he is fighting in the US. Trump fights everything American Jews stand for, against all they achieved recently. He wants to have them back in the cash flow cubicle, the ‘short guys that wear yarmulkes every day’, counting his notes. They want much, much more: they wish to dominate and rule America their own way. Trump is ready to give all he can to Israel, so the American Jews will be less eager to fight him.]
I hope stupid and naive propagandists, who paint Trump as ‘anti establishment’ pose as ‘left’ or ‘progressives’, are nothing but RUSSIAN trolls, Raimondo at the anti war.com, and Russian propagandists people at Saker site, dummies at globlaresearch, and other phony ‘left’ and ‘progressives’ at different sites reads this. Putin is a servant at the service of zionist JEWISH tribe, like Trump.
IT IS INTERESTING THAT MOST OF THESE PROPAGANDISTS ARE CONNECTED TO THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST TRIBE somehow.
They know he is a subordinate jew like his daughter who surrendered her region with NO fight for a petty zionist jew’s bedroom that is supportive and complicit of zionist actions in killing, stealing Palestinian land and settlement forcing People out of their land for the colonists khazari thieves. Only dummies won’t be bothered by this massive crimes against humanity. Only dummies and !!
People should wake up and expose Trump as he really is, a zionist jewish MAFIA servant who put ISRAEL FIRST, NOT America. He is using America to bring Jewish empire to the front. That is amount to TREASON. He is a traitor.
Trump’s slogan, in fact, is: ISRAEL FIRST, ISRAEL FIRST, ISRAEL FIRST, ISRAEL FIRST
And Putin who knows it is willing to transfer goodies to Zionist tribe to get off the hook, but not
on Russia’s expense, or Putin’s pocket expense rather from Muslims properties, blood and treasures in Syria. Muslims should force Putin out of Syria and the Middle East. He cannot be trusted. Putin is also a traitor if he cooperates with this Jewish president.
JEWISH STATE IS IN NEW YORK WHERE TRUMP LIVES
Trump went to Russia to sell some cars there. Putin did have some demands.
That is all folks.
This is debatable. Between modern European or American made car I (but that is just me) would choose American made, especially if it is Ford. Cadillac can kick any European luxury brand’s ass in every single category and will still cost less. Japanese cars, of course, is a whole other game.
Most engines in European cars have twin overhead camshafts with variable timing, twin compressors, one electric, the other on exhaust gas, and air inlet regulated through varying the lift of the inlet valves.
And Cadillac is GM mark. GM is slightly better than Ford.
So there is some room for business.
p.s. Ford luxury model is Lincoln Continental. (not bad)
American military bases surround Russia and NATO troops drew closer and closer to its centres.
Had Russian military personnel and their families also vacated the illegally occupied Kaliningrad Oblast (Königsberg Region) in the early 1990s, after the dissolution of the USSR, as they were obliged to do, there would have been no incentive for positioning NATO troops in Poland, Lithuania, and other Baltic countries. Stupid decisions have adverse consequences.
Putin and others know very well that there is no legitimate basis for the continued occupation of this region, which perpetuates the unsavory Stalinist legacy of Russia (Kalinin was a mass murderer) and inspires the continuation of the European "Cold War". In a Bloomberg interview (September 2016) he proclaimed a willingness to "talk" about the issue, so it makes sense for this topic to have been on the agenda at the summit meeting in Helsinki.
Shortly after Russia will have finally relinquish this territory in the context of a grand deal, the "Cold War" in Europe will be over, and NATO can dissolve naturally. Since the main city in this region has recently gotten a modern sewage treatment plant and a new stadium, the massive cleanup and reconstruction costs for its future occupiers will be less burdensome.
Would Poland also relinquish its half of the Königsberg Region? If not, why not? (The region was split at the end of WWII between Russia and Poland.)
Your point about ‘Cold War in Europe being over’ seems unlikely, even absurd. Much more likely scenario is that Koningsberg would have a major Nato base. If you hate someone, you will always find ‘reasons’. Let’s see: Baltic, Karelia, ‘Ingria’ (for Sweden), Kuban, etc… Russia is a big country, plenty to ask for.
"Would Poland also relinquish its half of the Königsberg Region? If not, why not? "Those are good questions that may be relevant in negotiations between Germany and Poland on future control of the region, but you ought to direct them to the Polish Government and get back to us if their reprentatives ever respond. If they do they will likely claim that this question has already been resolved.My guess is that after Russia has left Poland may get a few extra rural border villages if they had a majority Polish population in 1945 or before, but the primary territorial gains will accrue to Germany and Lithuania. The German region, including the city of Königsberg, needs to at least be sufficiently large to allow agricultural support, peripheral warehouses, and safe aircraft landing approaches within its own territory.
"Would Poland also relinquish its half of the Königsberg Region? If not, why not? "
Those are good questions that may be relevant in negotiations between Germany and Poland on future control of the region, but you ought to direct them to the Polish Government and get back to us if their reventatives ever respond. If they do they will likely claim that this question has already been resolved.
My guess is that after Russia has left Poland may get a few extra rural border villages if they had a majority Polish population in 1945 or before, but the primary territorial gains will accrue to Germany and Lithuania. The German region, including the city of Königsberg, needs to at least be sufficiently large to allow agricultural support, peripheral warehouses, and safe aircraft landing approaches within its own territory.
This is the first time I read that the Russians were “obliged” to do that. How so?
I had previously addressed that weeks ago, including links, within a thread on this site in reply to a piece by James Petras; shouldn't be hard to find because I have not posted often.
Basically, for reasons I explained, both Russian and western media are treating this as a TABOO topic, which is somewhat ironic because it remains at the very heart of the military conflict between Europe states and Russia. Journalists and politicians who are aware of the matter, yet refrain from addressing it openly, are complicit in prolonging the "Cold War" in Europe, which is what certain interest groups actually want.
The post-war occupation and annexation of that region, as was also the case with the three Baltic republics that eventually regained their independence, was illegal by international principles and standards. The territorial acquisition by the USSR was neither recognized as legitimate at the Potsdam Conference, nor was the issue conclusively settled between Kohl and Gorbachev during the Two-Plus-Four negotiations leading to the agreement in 1990 involving the reunification of Germany.
Therefore, the ongoing Russian occupation remains illegal, just as that of eastern and western Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights. There were repeated attempts by Russia's leader Yeltsin to "sell" the territory to Germany, yet such offers had to be rejected on principle because Russia has no rightful claim to it, neither historically, nor legally. As we have seen, just because certain states are obliged to adhere to international norms doesn't mean they actually do so.
Russia showed its colors a few months ago by staging war games in Belarus which had no other purpose than to threaten the bifurcation of the border between Poland and Lithuania (which had once formed a commonwealth centuries ago), an aggresive move that would separate the independent Baltic republics from the rest of Europe and logistically facilitate a putative military reconquest by Russia. The occupied territory is essentially a large military base, whose missiles and warships threaten northeastern Europe.
Unfortunately, it appears that too many bloggers in the alternative Internet media are not only geographically challenged but also often blindly regurgitate political cues they see being presented in English language Russian media, so the issue has not received much attention there either.
Another taboo topic is illegal US occupation of Hawaii.
"Another taboo topic is illegal US occupation of Hawaii."
Not really. Internet radio host and web operator Michael Rivers of WhatReallyHappened.Com (he has been living near Oahu for many years) has repeatedly highlighted this topic over the years in his weekday broadcasts. Also, while president, Bill Clinton did offer some kind of public apology. The problem in the case of Hawaii is that the takeover of the islands by the US goes back to the 19th century, before modern norms of international law had been established, and the heirs to the Kamehameha Kingdom, which itself took over the islands through a coup, do not have a strong power base. Therefore one can talk about the topic without risk because it happened so long ago, and Jews never had a big stake there, so they will not get hysterical about it.
Dear Mr. Shamir,
This is minor but of some interest. It has the insane claim that there are never meetings with only translators present, followed by a long quote from an unnamed ‘senior national security source’. I was not born yesterday, sure not Amerian nor a native speaker, but the disingenuousness of this is atrocious.
Talks in private, with no other officials, only interpreters present, at the top level of state representation, have been far from rare,
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/the-trump-threat/
Why would Trump not want ‘national security’ personnel around? Given the way they are trying to mount a coup d’Etat against him, it is only logical that he will exclude all of them from the main discussion.
It is far from unprecedented, either.
How do you even that much fully took place?Putin knows ENGLISH, and they could transfer messages to each other away from the translators.
This is minor but of some interest. It has the insane claim that there are never meetings with only translators present, followed by a long quote from an unnamed 'senior national security source'. I was not born yesterday, sure not Amerian nor a native speaker, but the disingenuousness of this is atrocious.
Talks in private, with no other officials, only interpreters present, at the top level of state representation, have been far from rare,
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/the-trump-threat/
Why would Trump not want 'national security' personnel around? Given the way they are trying to mount a coup d'Etat against him, it is only logical that he will exclude all of them from the main discussion.
It is far from unprecedented, either.
[Talks in private, with no other officials, only interpreters present, at the top level of state representation, have been far from rare,]
How do you even that much fully took place?
Putin knows ENGLISH, and they could transfer messages to each other away from the translators.
As politicians would want to do and practice on occasion. There is nothing unique in his attempt to part the seas of political morass. But this time he played a game that ensnared him is a very serious issue — US security. And he was willing to toss president Putin under the bus merely to placate on an issue that has serious implications.
Look I am not going to swim upstream here. The question is a test of the integrity of those involved. Whether this is just a game in which those involved have risked the security they proclaim to represent and protect merely to score cheap political points and then walk away as the privileged do unscathed while the rest of us foot the bill in material and other more personal sacrifices.
This is just the kind of nonsense that thge current president was elected to combat — and to do so speaking out of both sides of his mouth to a point.
The US is a child when it comes to international politics and while our youth has served us well as has our naivete’ — the political landscape has shifted toward the murky nihilism of the international community. If one has long conversations with russians and eastern europeans one gets the distinct impression that everything is one in the same, debt, wealth, rules, black and whites don’t exist on the same plane as it does for those of us in the us They could careless about US borders or our cherished values. And it’s not a matter of negative disregard, it’s just that such things are an inconvenience. And they consider our obsession with such rather peculiar.
This article in fact does a fine job of picturing the mess and then attempts tpo squeeze through some kind of “poor president trump.”
Those US citizens that support this president did not support him to make nice with russia or be bosom buddies with israel. And while making nice with russia is an admirable goal. President Trump is the President of the US not Israel nor Russia. I don’t give a lick about his white insecurities and power to will — I care about the US. Not that I don’t care about others, I am very proud of the fact that the US is the most generous county on the planet when it comes to aid — even toy our enemies when they are in crisis.
But I have tough time buying the double accountability placed on the least of us while those with the most walk about doing as they will – regardless of consequences to this country.
Marshall Aid came in 1948, three years after WWII, when it became clear that poverty was such that many European states would become communist.
During the 1948 Italian elections a USA fleet was anchored off the Italian coast, under a pretext tanks had already been put ashore.
{Likewise, in 1990 Russia discovered that it is expensive to control surly East Germany, independent Poland, sunny Georgia, tricky Armenia, populous Uzbekistan and the rainy Baltic States.}
‘…….. tricky Armenia,……’ ?
You took the words right out of Duginoğlu’s mouth.
Sure thing: Turks and Russians are long lost cousins, and will become one-people any day now.
As soon as nomad Turkic tribes complete their Pan-Turanic chain and reclaim the Volga region…..sorry Volga Khanate.
About that ‘….expensive to control…..tricky Armenia….’:
Russia has a large base in Armenia’s Gyumri city with ~5,000 troops .
Also maintains an air-wing in Yerevan.
Russia sells modern weaponry to Armenia on very favourable terms.
Oftentimes Russia gifts military equipment to RoA.
Russia is #1 investor in RoA and owns or controls most (but not all) of Armenia’s infrastructure, e.g. railroads.
I wonder why does Russia incur all that expense ?
After all, Armenia is a small, poor, insignificant country in distant Caucasus.
Right?
Quote:
“Another taboo topic is illegal US occupation of Hawaii.”
Not really. Internet radio host and web operator Michael Rivers of WhatReallyHappened.Com (he has been living near Oahu for many years) has repeatedly highlighted this topic over the years in his weekday broadcasts. Also, while president, Bill Clinton did offer some kind of public apology. The problem in the case of Hawaii is that the takeover of the islands by the US goes back to the 19th century, before modern norms of international law had been established, and the heirs to the Kamehameha Kingdom, which itself took over the islands through a coup, do not have a strong power base. Therefore one can talk about the topic without risk because it happened so long ago, and Jews never had a big stake there, so they will not get hysterical about it.
2 Talking is not same as doing the right things
3 Russians today have enough numbers of TVs and Media that do question Putin's moves on Crimea and Ukraine and Syria
--these are called limited hangout.
The USSR never was anything comparable to the British or the USA empire.
Chrustjow already forbade S American communist parties a revolution, the USSR could not support new states.
Castro blackmailed the USSR into support.
Gorbatchow destroyed the USSR, he had, as far as I can see, no policy of saving what could have been saved.
Churchill destroyed the British empire, but not England.
Trump has no intention of destroying the USA, he just wants to end USA imperialism, he has no intention of changing USA society.
Just the root cause is the same, no longer the financial means to sustain the empire.
Look I am not going to swim upstream here. The question is a test of the integrity of those involved. Whether this is just a game in which those involved have risked the security they proclaim to represent and protect merely to score cheap political points and then walk away as the privileged do unscathed while the rest of us foot the bill in material and other more personal sacrifices.
This is just the kind of nonsense that thge current president was elected to combat -- and to do so speaking out of both sides of his mouth to a point.
The US is a child when it comes to international politics and while our youth has served us well as has our naivete' -- the political landscape has shifted toward the murky nihilism of the international community. If one has long conversations with russians and eastern europeans one gets the distinct impression that everything is one in the same, debt, wealth, rules, black and whites don't exist on the same plane as it does for those of us in the us They could careless about US borders or our cherished values. And it's not a matter of negative disregard, it's just that such things are an inconvenience. And they consider our obsession with such rather peculiar.
This article in fact does a fine job of picturing the mess and then attempts tpo squeeze through some kind of "poor president trump."
Those US citizens that support this president did not support him to make nice with russia or be bosom buddies with israel. And while making nice with russia is an admirable goal. President Trump is the President of the US not Israel nor Russia. I don't give a lick about his white insecurities and power to will --- I care about the US. Not that I don't care about others, I am very proud of the fact that the US is the most generous county on the planet when it comes to aid --- even toy our enemies when they are in crisis.
But I have tough time buying the double accountability placed on the least of us while those with the most walk about doing as they will - regardless of consequences to this country.
Generous.
Marshall Aid came in 1948, three years after WWII, when it became clear that poverty was such that many European states would become communist.
During the 1948 Italian elections a USA fleet was anchored off the Italian coast, under a pretext tanks had already been put ashore.
The USA primitive gaz guzzling monsters are hardly sold here.
Most engines in European cars have twin overhead camshafts with variable timing, twin compressors, one electric, the other on exhaust gas, and air inlet regulated through varying the lift of the inlet valves.
https://www.motortrend.com/cars/bmw/7-series/2018/
and compare it to this USA "primitive gaz guzzling monster"
https://www.motortrend.com/cars/cadillac/cts/2018/
This is not to mention that this superb car costs about 30 000 less, which may come handy in case of BMWs and especially Mercedes known for lousy electric systems and over-engineering. Just a passing thought.
200 mph-check
zero to 60mph= 3.5 seconds
Curb Weight=3,060 lbs.
MPG= 16 city and 26-27 Highway on pump premium gas. Actually I do much better MPG when I cruise at steady normal speeds, like, 70-mph steady=very close to avg of 30-mpg.
Plus all vettes are made in a GM special vettes Only plant in Bowling Green KY USA. a 1-milion sq ft plant that rivals euro super car manufactures.
Plus a Z-o6 Vette comes straight from factory to dealer showroom to consumer owner, as a factory designed and made Track Ready vehicle. Only thing it has not got for track racing is an internal roll/Bar/Cage...But none of euro mentioned cars has it either.
It has all sorts track ready-yet daily driver car too-Special designed shocks and suspension parts so it handles as good in every test or race etc as ferraris etc do. I can take avg street corners at speeds upwards of 45+ mph, and wider lanes turns at much greater speed without any fishtailing or rear wheel slides etc...In other words same as ferraris it drives as if it was On Rails and takes turns and cuts corners, like a Scalple in precice skilled surgeons hands.
Plus imho my vette being the last coupe body style before the new body re-style done as of 2014, my 2009 is a C-6 and 2014 and newer vettes are a C-7 body style, means corvettes have gone thru 7-style make overs since first ever vette in 1953....imho my 2009 C-6 vette looks even better than most euro car styles...A few euro cars I do think are on par/equal to looks.
NOTE: The Corvette Car has the Longest, Ongoing, Production Name-Badging, American made car. It has the very same name of, corvette, since day one 1953. Longest ever ongoing same name of all american cars ever made. Is Also the Only real production made Sports Car ever made in america. Other makers "call" their cars a "sport car" or a "sporty" car...But no other usa car maker ever made an ongoing production made, Real by all standards sports car. Vettes are akin to Harely Bikes as a pure 100% amerian Icon.
Fit and Finish is on par with euro cars costing 2- 3 times as much.
And the Z-06 and the ZR-1 track only vette (owners use these for street driver also sometimes). Both models have won more races and more consistantly for as long as 16 yrs straight No.1 track car wins...Tracks such as Neurburinger in europe, LeMans style tracks typicaly and not usualy nascar round oval's...
In 1/4 mile drag race track results of all stock z-06 typical 1/4 mile runs are about 10.2--10.5 sec. and top speed in 1/4 mile around 140-150 mph iirc.
And the New Z-06's from 2015 to 2018 years, have even greater HP, of 650 due to twin super charged, My 2009 has no added turbos or super charger and has 505 hp stock, with aprox 490 ft lbs Torque....Newer z's have 650 hp with 640 Ft Lbs torque!!!! They have top speed around 212 mph!!
But I do prefer my vette body style etc better than newer vettes....I still am thinking of buying a newer z-06 or grand sport model, used of course as brand new is too costly.
Many many used corvettes, of every style and every options, from basic coupe or convertible, to z-06 vettes and all inbetween, can be found with Very Low used car miles...Low as in Mine had 6,400 act miles when I got it three yrs ago.
I consider very Low Actual Miles as Less than say, 10,000, and many have less. Like say, 5,000 or less act miles....Yet price wise, a used corvette is almost best bang for buck car you can buy today.
A typical High Optioned Loaded awsome reg coupe that is Not a z-06, just a reg vette with the L-2 or L-3 (3 is top options avail) year...2008-10 and with say, no more than 5,000 Orig Act miles driven by Orig owner prior can be bought for aprox. $27-$30,000...Maybe less yet.
Those are cars that when brand new out the door tax included etc costed aprox. &70-$80 grand and the Z-06 brand new is about $20-25 grand more or about $100 grand, some even more if new.
Used corvettes today are one of best bang for buck vehicle you can get. Plus are Very, very fun to drive. You just have to experience the awsome handeling and speed capabilities to really see for self what I mean. I never in my life drove a more fun sport car feel and handling vehicle period.
On a Z-06 even the steering is computer controled progressive speed sensitive steering, meaning faster you go, steering wheel and its feel at wheel, gets a bit stiffer faster you go, which assists driver so he/she don't mess up at high speeds aproaching or surpassing 200 mph.
Plus all pre 2015 Z-06's and ALL 2014 and newer vette models have an All Aluminum Frame and structure. All Alum. Ergo can kept it long time and zero Rust potential lke steel frame/bodied cars get....With weight distribution as close to 100% perfect front to rear and side to side etc as can be made...Perfectly centered weight car. Even a last minute designs change was made to achive better close to perfect weight ratio on the z-06's, by Switching from orig alum engine cradle up front, To Magniesium/titanium cradle to save 22 lbs front weight, plus placed car battery in Rear compartment passenger side rear so to perfect weight ratio front to rear better yet...Now that is real Care in design and specs eh.
Anybody who is looking for a second car, for daily driver and loads of abject total fun to drive should check out a used or new Corvette in any model type. Z-06's are definitly much better in too many ways to list here...But all vettes are good as can get. Its also much like a Harley Motorcycle as far as not really a winter/snow vehicle, unless you switch summer Only tires etc...Just not good idea to use in snow and winter drives...Personally I avoid Rain too to keep car cleaner.
Test drive a vette and you be smiling a mile wide till next tuesday! Lots of Fun driving. And you only Live Once, correct...You deserve it. And like I said Used prices are very reasonable for a car 8-10 yrs old with less than 5,000 orig act miles on it....So if you do, Have Fun!
Quote:
“Would Poland also relinquish its half of the Königsberg Region? If not, why not? ”
Those are good questions that may be relevant in negotiations between Germany and Poland on future control of the region, but you ought to direct them to the Polish Government and get back to us if their reprentatives ever respond. If they do they will likely claim that this question has already been resolved.
My guess is that after Russia has left Poland may get a few extra rural border villages if they had a majority Polish population in 1945 or before, but the primary territorial gains will accrue to Germany and Lithuania. The German region, including the city of Königsberg, needs to at least be sufficiently large to allow agricultural support, peripheral warehouses, and safe aircraft landing approaches within its own territory.
About the Polish part, I have heard that they are 'all in', anything that hurts Russia is good. All they ask for are the toilet-cleaning duties in the newly liberated East Prussia. And also, could Germans buy more of their apples?
Quote:
“Would Poland also relinquish its half of the Königsberg Region? If not, why not? ”
Those are good questions that may be relevant in negotiations between Germany and Poland on future control of the region, but you ought to direct them to the Polish Government and get back to us if their reventatives ever respond. If they do they will likely claim that this question has already been resolved.
My guess is that after Russia has left Poland may get a few extra rural border villages if they had a majority Polish population in 1945 or before, but the primary territorial gains will accrue to Germany and Lithuania. The German region, including the city of Königsberg, needs to at least be sufficiently large to allow agricultural support, peripheral warehouses, and safe aircraft landing approaches within its own territory.
Israel Was the Big Winner from the Trump-Putin Meeting – Israel’s Influence Far Surpasses Russia’s
“It’s no surprise that Putin was so considerate of Israel’s interests in that press conference. He knows that the road to Washington runs through Jerusalem
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/israel-was-big-winner-trump-putin-meeting-israels-influence-far-surpasses-russias/ri24232
Jerusalem (CNN)Donald Trump went into his meeting Monday with Vladimir Putin in Finland deeply concerned about national security. It wasn’t the security of American citizens, however, but rather those of Israel that the US President appeared to have on his mind.
It seems that Trump delivered for Israel, if not the US
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/17/politics/helsinki-summit-netanyahu-trump-intl/index.html
Netanyahu paid tribute to Trump
also paid tribute to Putin
It is very happy with what it sees as a successful strategic relationship between Putin and Netanyahu.
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/17/politics/helsinki-summit-netanyahu-trump-intl/index.html
( no longer these bastards include Libya Sudan or Iraq or Syria but has again failed to include Israel who is arranging these meetings between Trump- Putin and would do again to extract more concessions from both )
"Another taboo topic is illegal US occupation of Hawaii."
Not really. Internet radio host and web operator Michael Rivers of WhatReallyHappened.Com (he has been living near Oahu for many years) has repeatedly highlighted this topic over the years in his weekday broadcasts. Also, while president, Bill Clinton did offer some kind of public apology. The problem in the case of Hawaii is that the takeover of the islands by the US goes back to the 19th century, before modern norms of international law had been established, and the heirs to the Kamehameha Kingdom, which itself took over the islands through a coup, do not have a strong power base. Therefore one can talk about the topic without risk because it happened so long ago, and Jews never had a big stake there, so they will not get hysterical about it.
1 US took it over way after it threw away UK
2 Talking is not same as doing the right things
3 Russians today have enough numbers of TVs and Media that do question Putin’s moves on Crimea and Ukraine and Syria
–these are called limited hangout.
"It’s no surprise that Putin was so considerate of Israel’s interests in that press conference. He knows that the road to Washington runs through Jerusalem
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/israel-was-big-winner-trump-putin-meeting-israels-influence-far-surpasses-russias/ri24232
Jerusalem (CNN)Donald Trump went into his meeting Monday with Vladimir Putin in Finland deeply concerned about national security. It wasn't the security of American citizens, however, but rather those of Israel that the US President appeared to have on his mind.
It seems that Trump delivered for Israel, if not the US
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/17/politics/helsinki-summit-netanyahu-trump-intl/index.html
Netanyahu paid tribute to Trump
also paid tribute to Putin
It is very happy with what it sees as a successful strategic relationship between Putin and Netanyahu.
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/17/politics/helsinki-summit-netanyahu-trump-intl/index.html
Axis of “rogue nations ‘threatening West/US are Iran Venezuela Russia China
( no longer these bastards include Libya Sudan or Iraq or Syria but has again failed to include Israel who is arranging these meetings between Trump- Putin and would do again to extract more concessions from both )
I do love to see a good joke. Ford cars are the worst in the world, I did have a Ford. Transmission did brake down twice. I did see some Ford drawings for the parts dated 1950.
And Cadillac is GM mark. GM is slightly better than Ford.
Yes, and a lot of good it did us. If anything, this is the example NOT to follow.
Based on this I’d say that Israel has definitely sexually harassed someone, and the chances are good that he’s an actual rapist.
"...the Koenigsberg region – it may serve as a pretext for confrontation, but not as its real prize."
However one wants to look at it philosophically, the fact remains that Russia is obliged to vacate that region, without regard to whichever powers subsequently take over (an issue for Germany, Lithuania, and Poland to work out among themselves), and its ongoing presence there remains a threat.
Perpetuating a confrontation is not good policy if one genuinely wants peace and good neighborly relations. Russia will continue to lack credibility with Europeans (and others) at least until it ends its illegal occupation of the Kaliningrad Oblast.
Tell it to our European and the US “partners”. And arguably no one has done more to “perpetuate a confrontation” than Lithuania or Poland. Germany has been making a valiant attempt to match their effort, though. And, of course, Germany will always have a special place in our Russian hearts.
What makes you think that Europeans, not to mention others, have any credibility with Russia?
Most engines in European cars have twin overhead camshafts with variable timing, twin compressors, one electric, the other on exhaust gas, and air inlet regulated through varying the lift of the inlet valves.
So, I assume Ford Trucks having that since mid-2000s doesn’t count, right? Ah, wait–Europeans do not mass-produce good trucks. What is funny, is that Japanese who are always on the cutting edge of engine-building and car-making still produce much more reliable cars than Europeans in general, and Germans in particular. In the same time, per this:
Look attentively at this “sophisticated” European with its MPGS
https://www.motortrend.com/cars/bmw/7-series/2018/
and compare it to this USA “primitive gaz guzzling monster”
https://www.motortrend.com/cars/cadillac/cts/2018/
This is not to mention that this superb car costs about 30 000 less, which may come handy in case of BMWs and especially Mercedes known for lousy electric systems and over-engineering. Just a passing thought.
The alleged bottom line took a long and winding road to get there…
I personally do not worry about the relationship between the two nuclear powers because both are ‘enamored’ with Jews and the latter won’t let anything drastic happen just in case it gets out of their ‘control’ and ends up biting them in the big tuchus, where it would hurt very much. Now, of course, on the other hand, the Ruskies might go bonkers being provoked into a Christian corner, albeit the Orthodox one, and nuke Israel and the New York City (I wouldn’t like it because it would be the end of moi) and ceasing to exist as a nation in process, given the expected retaliation by both, America and its junior partner, just to serve the Lord and Savior and save the mankind in the aftermath, both from damnation and the equally damning enemy, i.e. the Tribe of Twelve. I guess since I put it that dramatically, the cost (the loss of me and mine) would be worth it to save the third planet from the Sun from the clutches of Devil…
Personally, I wish you would leave the long and boring writing to The Saker about Russia and its mysteries but concentrate on the subject you seem to know the best but lately and obviously abandoned to Ron Unz on the esoteric, Kabbalah Crowd. The most interesting articles are those that shed light on the Chosen People, for Goyim can never find out the tantalizing details of the inner workings and count on you to fill the gap. What say you, Maestro?
“If Henry Cavill doesn’t want to be called a rapist then all he has to do is… not rape anyone”, implausibly they claimed. And he apologised profusely.)
Wretched coward–typical now of men in the West.
Survived for how long? JFK also dared, and survived for a while, but we all know what Deep State did to him.
American military bases surround Russia and NATO troops drew closer and closer to its centres.
Had Russian military personnel and their families also vacated the illegally occupied Kaliningrad Oblast (Königsberg Region) in the early 1990s, after the dissolution of the USSR, as they were obliged to do, there would have been no incentive for positioning NATO troops in Poland, Lithuania, and other Baltic countries. Stupid decisions have adverse consequences.
Putin and others know very well that there is no legitimate basis for the continued occupation of this region, which perpetuates the unsavory Stalinist legacy of Russia (Kalinin was a mass murderer) and inspires the continuation of the European "Cold War". In a Bloomberg interview (September 2016) he proclaimed a willingness to "talk" about the issue, so it makes sense for this topic to have been on the agenda at the summit meeting in Helsinki.
Shortly after Russia will have finally relinquish this territory in the context of a grand deal, the "Cold War" in Europe will be over, and NATO can dissolve naturally. Since the main city in this region has recently gotten a modern sewage treatment plant and a new stadium, the massive cleanup and reconstruction costs for its future occupiers will be less burdensome.
Spit in the face of whoever told you that Russia was obliged to leave Kaliningrad region. Now, if Poland gives up Western Prussia and Danzig, Russia might consider that, but not before.
"...Russia was obliged to leave Kaliningrad region. Now, if Poland gives up Western Prussia and Danzig, Russia might consider that, but not before."In light of the existing legal realities, not sincerely disputed and therefore suppressed, what rationale is this opinion or fantasy projection actually based on? Jealousy toward Poland? Russian chauvinism?The constant fawning over Putin in the Russian and alternative western Internet media is getting rather tiring ("...plays 4-D chess...", yawn), especially since he has been exacerbating tensions in the Baltic region with NATO rather than creating the preconditions that would render NATO obsolete. Clearly, it is he who has been the primary obstructionist toward neighboring countries in the Baltic Sea. Thanks to this threatening attitude both Finland and neutral Sweden have recently discussed joining NATO; meanwhile they have signed a largely symbolic cooperation agreement:Finland, Sweden and US sign trilateral agreement, with eye on increased exerciseswww.defensenews.com/training-sim/2018/05/09/finland-sweden-and-us-sign-trilateral-agreement-with-eye-on-increased-exercises/Since the summit occurred in Finland, obviously, from the local perspective, the paramount issue on the agenda had to be the potentially explosive military situation in the Baltic region -- the one issue nobody in the media seemed to want to even allude to, hence confirming the TABOO status of its root cause. By contrast, other ongoing disputes (Ukraine, Georgia Syria, Iran, Korea) are completely subsidiary from the US led NATO perspective. Regrettably, Shamir's article provided no insight on what was discussed between Trump and Putin on the key issue, the future restoration of Königsberg, so it remains a carefully guarded secret.In light of a recent soccer match featuring the English team playing in Kaliningrad, it was hard for the British press to not do some kind of story that provided a few cues to readers regarding what's going on there, at this mysterious city -- of course studiously avoiding to mention the illegal occupational status:Kaliningrad: the Russian exclave with a taste for Europewww.theguardian.com/cities/2018/may/31/kaliningrad-the-russian-enclave-with-a-taste-for-europeA few excerpts:
Local authorities have cracked down on independent media and opposition activists, while NOD, the ultra-nationalist pro-Putin movement that blames westerners for most of Russia’s ills, has a thriving local branch. “Most of these people still go to Poland or Lithuania to do their shopping though,” laughs Chabounine.There have been consequences, though. In 2016, the German-Russian House, a local cultural and educational centre, was forced to close down after being declared a “foreign agent”. And earlier this year, an Aeroflot steward was fired after referring to Kaliningrad as Königsberg ahead of a flight from Moscow. Lastly, for all the Putin groupies on this thread, a revealing and symbolic picture, worth a thousand words: Only a few hours prior to the Helsinki summit meeting with Trump, host Putin publicly exposes the concept of Russian hospitality toward invited guests on live television, viewed by hundreds of millions of people (may need to append jpg after the dot in the link)http://images.wionews.com/styles/photo_image_size_1170x645_/s3/photoimages/Putin_1.jpg
Sorry, but nothing beats Volkswagen, especially in the US. BTW, VW and all “American” cars are now assembled in Mexico. The only cars assembled in the US are Japanese and Korean ones. Poetic justice, no?
Timing in all this is crucial. Once the fig leaf of ideology was removed the collapse of the USSR was inevitable due to unleashed radical religious and ethnic forces. It is just that Gorbachev and his cabal did it in the most damaging, painful and treacherous way. That is why inevitable evolutionary confederalization became a catastrophic implosion. In the long run, however, it did some good–historical ways of Russia and Middle Asia are different and MA republics always were a huge economic burden on Russia proper. Shedding them as a load was a good thing, they may still be of value as markets and as a buffer against creeping islamization. To a large degree this is also true about Caucasus.
I also think that Russia has come out of it a winner (with some small losses and mistakes). Russia kept bulk of the territory (80%, I think), dumped half of the population that was mostly a burden, and kept almost all resources. It got a bunch of buffer states with restless populations and exhibitionist politics. That has created a lot of noise (we all remember the immortal Saakasvilli), but no real dangers. It also put Russia in a position to cherry-pick the best human resources from those countries while dumping any ongoing costs on the locals. The locals have so far only come with a comprador survival strategies. that won't last, West will not be buying them forever. Eventually they will settle down into an existence similar to Mexico or North Africa, in other words, poorer appendages to a dominant, richer civilization. Gorby was a simpleton, but it has worked fairly well. The wealth stayed, costs were reduced.
Much as many in Russia wanted to get rid of the Caucasus and the Central Asia, we haven't really, for half of them are in Moscow anyway. We still support our former republics one way or the other, but they are now in the position to inflict significant loses on Russia as Ukraine has done.
To be absolutely fair, American automakers make best mini trucks for farmers in the world, and Ford have a slight edge there. So that could be highly beneficial to Russian farmers Also there is American manufacturer called Running deer that makes the best farming equipment in the world.
So there is some room for business.
p.s. Ford luxury model is Lincoln Continental. (not bad)
These comments read like madlibs.
"Would Poland also relinquish its half of the Königsberg Region? If not, why not? "Those are good questions that may be relevant in negotiations between Germany and Poland on future control of the region, but you ought to direct them to the Polish Government and get back to us if their reprentatives ever respond. If they do they will likely claim that this question has already been resolved.My guess is that after Russia has left Poland may get a few extra rural border villages if they had a majority Polish population in 1945 or before, but the primary territorial gains will accrue to Germany and Lithuania. The German region, including the city of Königsberg, needs to at least be sufficiently large to allow agricultural support, peripheral warehouses, and safe aircraft landing approaches within its own territory.
You are right, there needs to be hinterland. To round it up I would include Belarus, and maybe Smolensk. What the hell, Germans only managed to murder 20% of the population there in WWII, they need another go at it…
About the Polish part, I have heard that they are ‘all in‘, anything that hurts Russia is good. All they ask for are the toilet-cleaning duties in the newly liberated East Prussia. And also, could Germans buy more of their apples?
As an outside observer, my impression at the time was that Gorbachev did not intend to abolish the Soviet Union but to reform it – his ideas about feasibility and implementation may have been overly optimistic, but he struck me as sincere.
But not seeing what he was unleashing.
“If you’re talking about the Russian economy, there is no evidence that this is the case. Your Russian sources are probably just looking for a scapegoat.”
So you’re saying the sanctions aren’t working.
http://www.codoh.com
“The usual incoherent ramble.”
The perfect description of any Michael Kenny post.
Trump went to Russia to sell some cars there. Putin did have some demands.
That is all folks.
“US cars do not sell well over the world. Particularly they do not sell in Europe.”
Especially with massive tariffs thrown against them. Trump is absolutely right about this.
I’ve traveled much of the world, and wow! The prices asked for US cars are astronomical, especially in Asia & Europe.
I suggest you actually research what you talk about.
Trump has one aim and that is to stop the downward slide of US dollar.
He does not take all other subjects too seriously.
I do think that Trump is absolutely right.
He realizes what is the greatest danger to US, and it is not nukes.
Most engines in European cars have twin overhead camshafts with variable timing, twin compressors, one electric, the other on exhaust gas, and air inlet regulated through varying the lift of the inlet valves.
As if ALL US cars are “gas guzzlers”, not.
Get serious.
And if US cars are ‘primitive / uncompetitive’ then why are there massive foreign tariffs against them?
These monsters hardly are sold here.
The JEEP Wrangler here has a 1400 cc engine, of what make, I do not know.
About engines, I sometimes watch USA old car restorers, even simple overhead one camshaft engines they do not like: European.
I rented a Mitsubishi 1600 cc in the USA, for the long drive from Seattle to Iowa.
My host shook his head, such a small car for such a trip.
His car was a V8 pick up truck, though he hardly picked up anything.
In Europe this Misubishi is seen as a family car.
At a motel near Yellowstone my car was a sorry sight between the monsters.
The German media did the same thing with Alfa Romeo and Fiat, cars which are far superior to anything the Germans produce. They labeled them, the Italian vehicles as troublesome rust-buckets, but fact is MB is one of the most troublesome cars on the road, I owned two of them. and in and out of the garage.
A dear deceased friend American friend of mine owned a 300SL roadster, he bought new, 1962 right at the Frankfurt car show, a million dollar car now
Of Course the Germans build quite good automobiles, my wife owns a gorgeous BMW, four-door all electric with manuel five speed trans. However the Italians are and always have been the creators of the finest car to be found anywhere. Nothing drives, handles like a sixties Alfa Romeo GT, period.
American cars are actually quite good in many respects, my departed mother purchased a new Oldsmobile Cutlass, which I drove on the expressways around Detroit, back in 1975.
I was, being used to the Autobahn, hitting 100 mph, causing my brother to freak out.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artist.
To be a ‘cabal’ organizing a treason, you have to actually know what you are doing. Gorbachev didn’t plan anything, he was the kind of post-modern yahoo who ‘likes’ things, likes to be ‘liked’, feels validated by ‘historical compromises’. But no cabal.
I also think that Russia has come out of it a winner (with some small losses and mistakes). Russia kept bulk of the territory (80%, I think), dumped half of the population that was mostly a burden, and kept almost all resources. It got a bunch of buffer states with restless populations and exhibitionist politics. That has created a lot of noise (we all remember the immortal Saakasvilli), but no real dangers. It also put Russia in a position to cherry-pick the best human resources from those countries while dumping any ongoing costs on the locals. The locals have so far only come with a comprador survival strategies. that won’t last, West will not be buying them forever. Eventually they will settle down into an existence similar to Mexico or North Africa, in other words, poorer appendages to a dominant, richer civilization. Gorby was a simpleton, but it has worked fairly well. The wealth stayed, costs were reduced.
Incompetence and being a fool are sincere most of the time. I have to however doubt his sincerity since more and more evidence and testimonies surface with each day which testify to Gorbachev’s defining feature–being a coward. Avoiding making serious decisions while trying to remove personal responsibility to someone else became what defined him as a Soviet leader. Yet, there is a great lesson in Gorbachev (and Yeltsin) for Russia in all of that–never again should a person without serious background in national security (military, intelligence, strategic industries) be ever allowed near the political top in Russia. He was so sincerely passionate about being accepted by the West that allowed himself to be duped re: NATO expansion. He also, till the very end, couldn’t understand what kind of scientific-technological potential he had on his hands.
If it's not too much to ask: are you aware of any good book - preferably from a Russian perspective, but available in English - that describes the events of the Gorbachev and Yeltsin eras? Thanks, M.
True of a lot of world leaders .
While being accepted by Israeli leaders and Israeli thinkers are of paramount concerns of the western leaders.
These names may mean nothing to you in Russia, but those here will recognize the harm they've done:
Amy Goodman
Phyllis Bennis
Medea Benjamin
David Swanson
and very sad how Cornel West praised Antifa in C'ville.
Misguided, or misguiding? We are left wondering, can they really not anticipate the consequences of their actions, or are they (as some accuse) controlled by anonymous funders who choose their battles for them?
I almost fell out of my lazyboy chair seeing her do that. WTF you mean "here its from American people" a Check for $75-MILLION!....Where's Mine eh? I aint greedy,just one million will do nice.
The TV news talkers all gushed on how great bill and Hillary are and how swell it was to hand over $75 Million to them...But they never quite told Us americans what exactly was that huge check for?
I knew what its for when not long after, Gorby made a asap Fast exit to avoid very pissed off Russians.
Then the UN and usa fed gov set gorby up in a new office with 150 persons at his beck and call there already and awaiting their new boss man to arrive from Russia...That was inside the Old Naval Presidio base office that IIRC Clinton had shut down prior....Now it was to house Gorby and his new staff of 150 persons in some type NWO Globalizering Agenda tied to UN and global warming crap...…$75 Million just like that eh.....US Tax Payers paid that. and for what exactly?
Both clintons should be very first to swing from a lamp pole with GW on next Pole over. Then go down the long list of folks needing to decorate Elec Poles across america.
I also think that Russia has come out of it a winner (with some small losses and mistakes). Russia kept bulk of the territory (80%, I think), dumped half of the population that was mostly a burden, and kept almost all resources. It got a bunch of buffer states with restless populations and exhibitionist politics. That has created a lot of noise (we all remember the immortal Saakasvilli), but no real dangers. It also put Russia in a position to cherry-pick the best human resources from those countries while dumping any ongoing costs on the locals. The locals have so far only come with a comprador survival strategies. that won't last, West will not be buying them forever. Eventually they will settle down into an existence similar to Mexico or North Africa, in other words, poorer appendages to a dominant, richer civilization. Gorby was a simpleton, but it has worked fairly well. The wealth stayed, costs were reduced.
I generally agree, but there was cabal–today they are called Kreakls in Russia, then they were called Tvorcheskaya Intelligentcia (Creative Intelligentsia) and they wielded an enormous influence. They provided ideological rationale for a catastrophe because they were very much same as Gorbachev–and I gladly quote you above, since you nailed it, except for cabal thing.
There is absolutely nothing wrong, amiss or inappropriate about what Mr Henry Cavill noted concerning male female relational courtship.
His mistake was to cave into the hyperventilating nonsense that followed.
Though I can certainly understand wanting to earn a living in one’s chosen profession.
so am I
If it’s not too much to ask: are you aware of any good book – preferably from a Russian perspective, but available in English – that describes the events of the Gorbachev and Yeltsin eras? Thanks, M.
He was so sincerely passionate about being accepted by the West that allowed himself to be duped re: NATO expansion.”
True of a lot of world leaders .
While being accepted by Israeli leaders and Israeli thinkers are of paramount concerns of the western leaders.
There is your problem right there: clowns and entertainers should be kept in their place. Look at the circus Hollywood has been generating, narcissistic crap…
it's just western bubble you live in and imagine
Not only are these qualities (incompetence and being a fool) unacceptable in a world leader, they have tragic consequences in leaders of citizen movements. Taking allegedly idealistic stances which lead to violent and fatal consequences … just how stupid is it? Of course I’m thinking of the supposed peace activists who abetted R2P policy in Libya, Syria, etc. Also those who pushed for confrontation in Charlottesville.
These names may mean nothing to you in Russia, but those here will recognize the harm they’ve done:
Amy Goodman
Phyllis Bennis
Medea Benjamin
David Swanson
and very sad how Cornel West praised Antifa in C’ville.
Misguided, or misguiding? We are left wondering, can they really not anticipate the consequences of their actions, or are they (as some accuse) controlled by anonymous funders who choose their battles for them?
The other 3, all Yid females, are long time shepherdesses, deceivers.
‘…Russia instinctively disapproves of mass migration, just like Trump…
Oh, Russia’s a big fan of migration. It just has to be involuntary, at Russia’s behest, and accompanied by a vast death toll.
How ?; the maybe ten percent jews of the USA population repressing the 90% ?
In my opinion jewry plays a very dangerous game.
‘…How ?; the maybe ten percent jews of the USA population repressing the 90% ?’
2%, actually. It makes it worse, doesn’t it?
I corresponded with someone in the USA, whose (great?)grandfather in 1870 in Germany converted from judaism to protestantism.
This correspondent in my opinion still was a jew, unable to look objectively at jewry.
Thus my guess of ten percent.
How ?; the maybe ten percent jews of the USA population repressing the 90% ?
In my opinion jewry plays a very dangerous game.
It’s more like 2% and only a small percentage of these are activists – and it’s a question of organization and leverage rather than numbers, for example ownership of the MSM and US Congress.
I agree that it’s a very dangerous game but they’ve chosen to play it, as they did in Russia in 1917. The US Ambassador in Petrograd (St. Petersburg) followed events and sent daily reports to the US government, later summarized in his excellent book, “Russia from the American Embassy April 1916 – November 1918″.
Since few people have read it my notes might be useful:
There were also plenty of British citizens caught in the Bolshevik trap and the British government collected their first hand witness accounts in the little know “A Collection of Reports on Bolshevism in Russia” published by the British government in April 1919.
https://archive.org/details/RussiaNo.11919–ACollectionOfReportsOnBolshevismInRussia1.ed.
“The original version issued in accordance with a decision of the War Cabinet made January 1919. Contains condemnatory report by Oudendyke about Bolshevism being of an internationalist, Jewish tendency. This Cmd. Paper was priced 9d. but soon was suppressed and an edited version priced 6d. omitting the Oudendyke remarks appeared in its place. (Rev. Denis Fahey, ‘The Rulers of Russia’ (American edition revised and enlarged, 1940, page 23)).
[Cmd. 8] HMSO: Presented to Parliament by Command of His Majesty. April 1919.”
It includes 61 reports from British citizens who were first hand witnesses of the Bolshevik terror who don’t leave any doubts about what was happening.
However, most of the other jews are their willing or unwilling helpers, the jewish identity of forever innocent victims.
I often think about it as a three stage rocket, we the third stage.
But, in case of real antisemitism in the USA, USA jews and jewry worldwide will be one.
Stalin, he sacrificed his jewish minister of foreign affairs Livinov in august 1939, replaced him by Molotov.
‘…Russians are in a very uncomfortable seat. All their neighbours are subject to American pressure to annoy Russia…’
Well, this is usual. Russia has never been able to get along with its neighbors — not since the days of Muscovy.
Take the Soviet Union. Do you realize it invaded every single one of the states adjacent to it with the exception of Turkey — and in point of fact, Stalin was licking his chops over Turkey when the US warned him off? This is a record unmatched by any nation except Israel.
The pattern continues. Now, don’t get me wrong. Russia’s a mighty fine little gal. She’s produced the world’s best novel, bar none, and my favorite movie, period. She also has a history that is consistently guid and bluidy.
But she does need to be kept in a cage. That it’s the anti-Trumpsters preaching this is pure bullshit, but it remains true.
See the history of the British empire.
Ian Hernon, 'Britain's Forgotten Wars, Colonial Campaigns of the 19th Century', 2003, 2007, Chalford - Stroud
Frank McLynn, ´1759, The Year Britain became Master of the World’, London 2005
"US cars do not sell well over the world. Particularly they do not sell in Europe."Especially with massive tariffs thrown against them. Trump is absolutely right about this.I've traveled much of the world, and wow! The prices asked for US cars are astronomical, especially in Asia & Europe.I suggest you actually research what you talk about.
My laborious research is focused on things that are written between the lines.
Trump has one aim and that is to stop the downward slide of US dollar.
He does not take all other subjects too seriously.
I do think that Trump is absolutely right.
He realizes what is the greatest danger to US, and it is not nukes.
The implication is that there is a split between US Jewry and the Israeli's, which seems likely since US Jews want to dominate and rule America, whereas Israeli Jews want to dominate and rule the Middle East (different concepts).
The Israeli project is a costly affair for the US, and is leading straight towards an Iran war which could well duplicate the cost of Iraq. If it happens, the US will inevitably be weakened and further impoverished - maybe more obviously this time as the US has reached its debt limit - with a guaranteed increase in social unrest.
US Jewry couldn't care less if the US population is impoverished, but there is the issue that social unrest builds support for Trump, so Israeli action on Iran may force US Jewry to deal with increased US popular nationalism - with the (US elite Jewish) instinctive reaction to go for repression.
Basically US Jewry wants to be an untouchable minority elite (US Neo-Bolshevism) but the transition to totalitarianism can be tricky, and the Israelis may be dangerously accelerating the process for them.
Trump now wants to talk to Iran to make a deal.. more BS now?
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/07/24/569165/US-Donald-Trump-Iran-deal-JCPOA-Hassan-Rouhani
If Israel continues to attack Syria or to defend the Syrian part of the Golan Heights from Syria there is going to be real war.. It is written all over recent actions and reactions. Syria is preparing to move against Israel.. with it Jordan and maybe Egypt, Turkey, UAE, Russia, China, and Pakistan. India, if it stays out of it, will be the winner. Iran, and a large part of the world, is going to help the Syrians repossess the Golan, no matter the Israeli resistance. The Yemeni will defeat Saudi Arabia probably on its own.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/07/24/569123/Israeli-military-targets-Syrian-fighter-jet-over-occupied-Golan-Heights
Israeli evacuation yesterday, exposed the white hats to be Israeli Mossad, and today’s shooting down Syrian Aircraft in Syrian Airspace has allowed the world to confirm the anti-truth propaganda. The world has observed the destruction and is arriving to understand both government and deep state are universal, one in the same, world wide problems. Unless humanity does something, independent of the governments that separate and hold humanity prisoners, the slavers will win. Today the man who helped expose it all, Julian Assange is supposed to be booted from Ecuador embassy but his contribution was to set in motion the basis that has surfaced that government everywhere is the problem.
Was the released movie, a tea party?
Putin mentioned BILL BROWDER, and Lee Stranahan’s twitter caught fire!
Crack the Deep State matrix. Join Lee’s campaign to make Senators answer the question, “Have you seen Bill Browder’s deposition in the U.S. vs. Prevezon Holdings case?”
Full research links, including testimony, here -
https://populist.tv/2018/01/20/bill-browder-links-and-resources-to-understand-controversy/
is the beginning, the tip of the Iceburg.. it appears an American Revolution is in progress.
But there is little those in congress can do, if you sent them all to jail or forced everyone to resign, the replacements would be puppets to the Zionist powers in London, Israel Saudi Arabia and other places. Unless somehow congress were to act as a team and respond in ways approved by the American people, neither the deep state or the USA have value to the American way of life.
Trump has not asked Americans for help, probably Trump does not know any, and if he did he would probably not be able to express what help he wants, or to separate himself from Israel, in definitive enough terms, to make useful a Trump plea for help. Trump would be a better president of Israel than the USA.
We humans have landed on the same world but we have lost our leader.
A stroke of the pen could cut the profits and wack the resources of the puppets of Zion and their dependants, unfortunately privateers have the pen. Merely abolish all patents, copyrights and rescind all government contracts, return “everything government needs back to public domain and put all government under direct one-roof government control”, basically eliminate privatization completely, including the Federal Reserve.. the deep state, and the American want-to-own Americans or Jewish or not, would soon find themselves hopelessly in debt, prices in America would fall to pre 1954 levels; small companies in America, in every small and large town, and on the farms, would be able, once again, to compete with the Chinese and everyone else in the world. Walmart Sam Walton’s way. The best way to defeat the Chinese, the Russians, and everyone else is to abolish copyright, patent laws, minimum wage, private banks, and government contracts.
These names may mean nothing to you in Russia, but those here will recognize the harm they've done:
Amy Goodman
Phyllis Bennis
Medea Benjamin
David Swanson
and very sad how Cornel West praised Antifa in C'ville.
Misguided, or misguiding? We are left wondering, can they really not anticipate the consequences of their actions, or are they (as some accuse) controlled by anonymous funders who choose their battles for them?
not familiar with swanson, west.
The other 3, all Yid females, are long time shepherdesses, deceivers.
I fully agree that perhaps just a few thousand jews cause the misery.
However, most of the other jews are their willing or unwilling helpers, the jewish identity of forever innocent victims.
I often think about it as a three stage rocket, we the third stage.
But, in case of real antisemitism in the USA, USA jews and jewry worldwide will be one.
Stalin, he sacrificed his jewish minister of foreign affairs Livinov in august 1939, replaced him by Molotov.
I fear that an attack on Israel is exactly what Netanyahu wants, in the expectation that the USA will chose the Israeli side, WWIII, the war that really ends all wars, nobody survives, as Putin explained.
Which empire got along with its neighbours ?
See the history of the British empire.
Ian Hernon, ‘Britain’s Forgotten Wars, Colonial Campaigns of the 19th Century’, 2003, 2007, Chalford – Stroud
Frank McLynn, ´1759, The Year Britain became Master of the World’, London 2005
2%, actually. It makes it worse, doesn't it?
In my view there are far more jews than usually supposed.
I corresponded with someone in the USA, whose (great?)grandfather in 1870 in Germany converted from judaism to protestantism.
This correspondent in my opinion still was a jew, unable to look objectively at jewry.
Thus my guess of ten percent.
Why should we ?
These monsters hardly are sold here.
The JEEP Wrangler here has a 1400 cc engine, of what make, I do not know.
About engines, I sometimes watch USA old car restorers, even simple overhead one camshaft engines they do not like: European.
I rented a Mitsubishi 1600 cc in the USA, for the long drive from Seattle to Iowa.
My host shook his head, such a small car for such a trip.
His car was a V8 pick up truck, though he hardly picked up anything.
In Europe this Misubishi is seen as a family car.
At a motel near Yellowstone my car was a sorry sight between the monsters.
On interstates, state highways, and local roads, these monster "pickups" roar by.
They seem to be a kind of metaphor for the USA.
Being driven aggressively.
Wasting gas.
Some are owned by tradesmen but not all. And real tradesmen (with name of company painted on side doors) seem to have more normal pickups.
Of course the enormous minivans driven by many American females---sorry to say, hardly able to handle /park them, despite automatic transmissin---are another metaphor, clogging up the streets and available parking space.
Just outlawing these enormous vehicles woudl solve a lot of municipal traffic and parking problems.
But, I guess these big toys make Americans feel good. Even though most people are in debt to their vehicles.
Sincere, sure.
But not seeing what he was unleashing.
Can you provide a citation for this?
Quote:
“…Russia was obliged to leave Kaliningrad region. Now, if Poland gives up Western Prussia and Danzig, Russia might consider that, but not before.”
In light of the existing legal realities, not sincerely disputed and therefore suppressed, what rationale is this opinion or fantasy projection actually based on? Jealousy toward Poland? Russian chauvinism?
The constant fawning over Putin in the Russian and alternative western Internet media is getting rather tiring (“…plays 4-D chess…”, yawn), especially since he has been exacerbating tensions in the Baltic region with NATO rather than creating the preconditions that would render NATO obsolete. Clearly, it is he who has been the primary obstructionist toward neighboring countries in the Baltic Sea. Thanks to this threatening attitude both Finland and neutral Sweden have recently discussed joining NATO; meanwhile they have signed a largely symbolic cooperation agreement:
Finland, Sweden and US sign trilateral agreement, with eye on increased exercises
http://www.defensenews.com/training-sim/2018/05/09/finland-sweden-and-us-sign-trilateral-agreement-with-eye-on-increased-exercises/
Since the summit occurred in Finland, obviously, from the local perspective, the paramount issue on the agenda had to be the potentially explosive military situation in the Baltic region — the one issue nobody in the media seemed to want to even allude to, hence confirming the TABOO status of its root cause. By contrast, other ongoing disputes (Ukraine, Georgia Syria, Iran, Korea) are completely subsidiary from the US led NATO perspective. Regrettably, Shamir’s article provided no insight on what was discussed between Trump and Putin on the key issue, the future restoration of Königsberg, so it remains a carefully guarded secret.
In light of a recent soccer match featuring the English team playing in Kaliningrad, it was hard for the British press to not do some kind of story that provided a few cues to readers regarding what’s going on there, at this mysterious city — of course studiously avoiding to mention the illegal occupational status:
Kaliningrad: the Russian exclave with a taste for Europe
http://www.theguardian.com/cities/2018/may/31/kaliningrad-the-russian-enclave-with-a-taste-for-europe
A few excerpts:
Local authorities have cracked down on independent media and opposition activists, while NOD, the ultra-nationalist pro-Putin movement that blames westerners for most of Russia’s ills, has a thriving local branch. “Most of these people still go to Poland or Lithuania to do their shopping though,” laughs Chabounine.
There have been consequences, though. In 2016, the German-Russian House, a local cultural and educational centre, was forced to close down after being declared a “foreign agent”. And earlier this year, an Aeroflot steward was fired after referring to Kaliningrad as Königsberg ahead of a flight from Moscow.
Lastly, for all the Putin groupies on this thread, a revealing and symbolic picture, worth a thousand words:
Only a few hours prior to the Helsinki summit meeting with Trump, host Putin publicly exposes the concept of Russian hospitality toward invited guests on live television, viewed by hundreds of millions of people (may need to append jpg after the dot in the link)
Trump is saying what people want to hear regarding his ego, narcism and popularity, not because he means it and there is nothing honourable about it.
That’s not way to build power structure:
“President may continue to build his power structure, and perhaps one day his word will be worth something”
It can not, not it ever will.
Such behaviour can only bring disaster, defined by its roots.
Strangely enough, none yet to assess Vatican role in all as all.
Like they not exist ( : and they never was.
No journalistic balls.
enough of your "Americanism" really
Tesla was Serb
you can not touch anything around you without his patent inside
and poor the USA claims he was insane
pure arrogance
IMHO not the latter, but I very much ‘like’ your comment, as apposite as it’s accurate. Now, kindly consider this; see UDHR:
Article 3.
• Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.
Article 17.
• (1) Everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others.
• (2) No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property.
If I may ‘interpret,’ UDHR lists *inalienable* rights. That being so, the Palestinians *may not* surrender, neither to abase themselves before the [aggressively illegal!] invaders, nor to give up their land/property. One of the core items of the WC [= Washington Consensus] is “10.Legal security for property rights.” Try violating that? Good luck!
As an aside, the UN *never* agreed to the partition of Palestine; UNGA 181 was *not* considered, let alone passed, by the UNSC = UNGA 181 was *never* ‘the law.’ UNGA 194 set out to correct the 181 ‘error’ [coerced, of course], and is still awaiting enforcement.
My ‘refinement’ of UNGA 194: RoR+R*3 = Right of Return + Revest, Reparations and Reconciliation. This *must* happen, or any chance at an even ½-way decent world will be forever beyond us.
Fazit: The aggressive alien invaders (heirs and successors) must return whence they came, OR to anywhere else where the locals may voluntarily accept their presence, but ONLY IF they actually learn AND practice civilised behaviour. rgds
Volkswagen Die strictly of rust.
“Everyone has the right to own property ….”
Interesting, what is the concept of ownership?
Here in the U.S. we are, at best, custodians. Perhaps debt bondsmen or slaves. As someone said elsewhere, try not paying your property taxes. The “state” owns it all.
And what is the state? Some social collective?
Most engines in European cars have twin overhead camshafts with variable timing, twin compressors, one electric, the other on exhaust gas, and air inlet regulated through varying the lift of the inlet valves.
My 2009 Z-06 Corvette can do everything most every euro made super car, like porche, Ferrari, Aston martin, bmw I-8r etc can do….And do so at from 1/3 to 1/2 or less the typical prices euro cars cost.
200 mph-check
zero to 60mph= 3.5 seconds
Curb Weight=3,060 lbs.
MPG= 16 city and 26-27 Highway on pump premium gas. Actually I do much better MPG when I cruise at steady normal speeds, like, 70-mph steady=very close to avg of 30-mpg.
Plus all vettes are made in a GM special vettes Only plant in Bowling Green KY USA. a 1-milion sq ft plant that rivals euro super car manufactures.
Plus a Z-o6 Vette comes straight from factory to dealer showroom to consumer owner, as a factory designed and made Track Ready vehicle. Only thing it has not got for track racing is an internal roll/Bar/Cage…But none of euro mentioned cars has it either.
It has all sorts track ready-yet daily driver car too-Special designed shocks and suspension parts so it handles as good in every test or race etc as ferraris etc do. I can take avg street corners at speeds upwards of 45+ mph, and wider lanes turns at much greater speed without any fishtailing or rear wheel slides etc…In other words same as ferraris it drives as if it was On Rails and takes turns and cuts corners, like a Scalple in precice skilled surgeons hands.
Plus imho my vette being the last coupe body style before the new body re-style done as of 2014, my 2009 is a C-6 and 2014 and newer vettes are a C-7 body style, means corvettes have gone thru 7-style make overs since first ever vette in 1953….imho my 2009 C-6 vette looks even better than most euro car styles…A few euro cars I do think are on par/equal to looks.
NOTE: The Corvette Car has the Longest, Ongoing, Production Name-Badging, American made car. It has the very same name of, corvette, since day one 1953. Longest ever ongoing same name of all american cars ever made. Is Also the Only real production made Sports Car ever made in america. Other makers “call” their cars a “sport car” or a “sporty” car…But no other usa car maker ever made an ongoing production made, Real by all standards sports car. Vettes are akin to Harely Bikes as a pure 100% amerian Icon.
Fit and Finish is on par with euro cars costing 2- 3 times as much.
And the Z-06 and the ZR-1 track only vette (owners use these for street driver also sometimes). Both models have won more races and more consistantly for as long as 16 yrs straight No.1 track car wins…Tracks such as Neurburinger in europe, LeMans style tracks typicaly and not usualy nascar round oval’s…
In 1/4 mile drag race track results of all stock z-06 typical 1/4 mile runs are about 10.2–10.5 sec. and top speed in 1/4 mile around 140-150 mph iirc.
And the New Z-06′s from 2015 to 2018 years, have even greater HP, of 650 due to twin super charged, My 2009 has no added turbos or super charger and has 505 hp stock, with aprox 490 ft lbs Torque….Newer z’s have 650 hp with 640 Ft Lbs torque!!!! They have top speed around 212 mph!!
But I do prefer my vette body style etc better than newer vettes….I still am thinking of buying a newer z-06 or grand sport model, used of course as brand new is too costly.
Many many used corvettes, of every style and every options, from basic coupe or convertible, to z-06 vettes and all inbetween, can be found with Very Low used car miles…Low as in Mine had 6,400 act miles when I got it three yrs ago.
I consider very Low Actual Miles as Less than say, 10,000, and many have less. Like say, 5,000 or less act miles….Yet price wise, a used corvette is almost best bang for buck car you can buy today.
A typical High Optioned Loaded awsome reg coupe that is Not a z-06, just a reg vette with the L-2 or L-3 (3 is top options avail) year…2008-10 and with say, no more than 5,000 Orig Act miles driven by Orig owner prior can be bought for aprox. $27-$30,000…Maybe less yet.
Those are cars that when brand new out the door tax included etc costed aprox. &70-$80 grand and the Z-06 brand new is about $20-25 grand more or about $100 grand, some even more if new.
Used corvettes today are one of best bang for buck vehicle you can get. Plus are Very, very fun to drive. You just have to experience the awsome handeling and speed capabilities to really see for self what I mean. I never in my life drove a more fun sport car feel and handling vehicle period.
On a Z-06 even the steering is computer controled progressive speed sensitive steering, meaning faster you go, steering wheel and its feel at wheel, gets a bit stiffer faster you go, which assists driver so he/she don’t mess up at high speeds aproaching or surpassing 200 mph.
Plus all pre 2015 Z-06′s and ALL 2014 and newer vette models have an All Aluminum Frame and structure. All Alum. Ergo can kept it long time and zero Rust potential lke steel frame/bodied cars get….With weight distribution as close to 100% perfect front to rear and side to side etc as can be made…Perfectly centered weight car. Even a last minute designs change was made to achive better close to perfect weight ratio on the z-06′s, by Switching from orig alum engine cradle up front, To Magniesium/titanium cradle to save 22 lbs front weight, plus placed car battery in Rear compartment passenger side rear so to perfect weight ratio front to rear better yet…Now that is real Care in design and specs eh.
Anybody who is looking for a second car, for daily driver and loads of abject total fun to drive should check out a used or new Corvette in any model type. Z-06′s are definitly much better in too many ways to list here…But all vettes are good as can get. Its also much like a Harley Motorcycle as far as not really a winter/snow vehicle, unless you switch summer Only tires etc…Just not good idea to use in snow and winter drives…Personally I avoid Rain too to keep car cleaner.
Test drive a vette and you be smiling a mile wide till next tuesday! Lots of Fun driving. And you only Live Once, correct…You deserve it. And like I said Used prices are very reasonable for a car 8-10 yrs old with less than 5,000 orig act miles on it….So if you do, Have Fun!
My Peugeot 308 1600 cc automatic takes 13.5 seconds to 60 mph.
What the point is of 3.5 seconds, no idea.
I owned three VW since 2003 and never had a rust problem. VW is made of metal, rather than crap, like Japanese cars that you can damage by just kicking, but that metal does not rust (unless you scratch off the paint and expose it to the elements).
I am not so sure about that. These unleashed forced could’ve been brought under control. But now we are facing exactly the same forces all around us (Moldova, Ukraine, the Baltics, hell, everywhere), only we can no longer control them. Add to that the foreign component (NATO), and the configuration today seems worse from pretty much any angle.
Much as many in Russia wanted to get rid of the Caucasus and the Central Asia, we haven’t really, for half of them are in Moscow anyway. We still support our former republics one way or the other, but they are now in the position to inflict significant loses on Russia as Ukraine has done.
I watched on TV news Live, when Hillary and Bill Clinton walked off steps from Air Force #1 Us Prez Plane. And as soon as Hillarys feet hit pavment, She handed Gorbachevs Wife, they both were standing there waiting to meet and greet the two Clintons, She handed gorbys wife a check for $75-Million us dollars….And Hillary said “This is for You from the American People”!
I almost fell out of my lazyboy chair seeing her do that. WTF you mean “here its from American people” a Check for $75-MILLION!….Where’s Mine eh? I aint greedy,just one million will do nice.
The TV news talkers all gushed on how great bill and Hillary are and how swell it was to hand over $75 Million to them…But they never quite told Us americans what exactly was that huge check for?
I knew what its for when not long after, Gorby made a asap Fast exit to avoid very pissed off Russians.
Then the UN and usa fed gov set gorby up in a new office with 150 persons at his beck and call there already and awaiting their new boss man to arrive from Russia…That was inside the Old Naval Presidio base office that IIRC Clinton had shut down prior….Now it was to house Gorby and his new staff of 150 persons in some type NWO Globalizering Agenda tied to UN and global warming crap……$75 Million just like that eh…..US Tax Payers paid that. and for what exactly?
Both clintons should be very first to swing from a lamp pole with GW on next Pole over. Then go down the long list of folks needing to decorate Elec Poles across america.
Can’t speak for Putin fans, I am not one of them. In my view Putin is a hostage of Russian Deep Stage just like Trump is a hostage of the US Deep State. The only difference is that many Russian oligarchs realized that to protect your loot from being stolen by other thieves you need a strong state behind your back, whereas the US oligarchs are globalist traitors who objectively lead our country to ruin.
As to Kaliningrad region, it helps to know some history. Prussia, that use to be part of Germany, was annexed after WWII and divided: Eastern Prussia became Kaliningrad region of the USSR, whereas a greater part of Prussia, Western Prussia, was added to Poland. If Russian ownership of Kaliningrad (Königsberg) is questionable, Polish ownership of Western Prussia and Danzig is questionable to EXACTLY the same extent.
Sweden and Finland. As the history shows, buying the elites of a small country is relatively cheap. Looking at it from Russian perspective, if Finland and Sweden want to drag their economies down by increased military spending, let them. As the saying goes, “if you see your enemy in the process of committing suicide, do not interfere”.
Poland. Only a fool (or a Ukie) can possibly envy Poland. Historically, Polish elites always chose the losing side. That’s why it was divided between Germany and Russia several times. Poles even took Moscow once in the early seventeenth century, but ended up eating their horses and each other in the besieged Kremlin. Now millions of Poles do low-skill jobs all over Europe, picking strawberries or working as plumbers at best. However, Polish plumbers are now kicked out of the UK. In fact, in the loser competition only the Ukies and Haitians have a chance of beating Poles.
Baltics. These vaudeville statelets by their stupid anti-Russian rhetoric achieved almost impossible: Russia is taking away their profits for transit of Russian goods, building a huge port in Ust-Luga for that purpose. This is likely to further damage their fragile economies, adding to the constant decrease of Latvian and Lithuanian population going on since 1991 (https://www.google.com/search?q=latvia+population&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1-ab). As a matter of fact, out of those three only Lithuania existed as a state before 1917, and even it was effectively annexed by Poland before becoming part of the Russian Empire (along with most of Poland). BTW, most of today’s Lithuania, including its current capital Vilnius, was Polish until Stalin took it under his wing in 1939. Latvia and Estonia never existed until Russian revolution of 1917. What’s more, all their cities were built and populated by Germans, Poles, and Jews, with the local tribes being uncouth village dwellers. Their current foreign policy clearly shows that.
Sorry, your narrative (from State Department or US vassals, does not matter) is tired and incorrect. Anyway, rest assured that the last thing Russians want it to saddle their country with parasites like the Baltics again. USSR made that mistake and payed dearly for it. Unlike hapless Lithuanians, Latvians, and Estonians, Russians learned from their mistakes.
Most Harley owner guys answer back:.."If I have to explain it to you, then you will never understand it"
I rekon a good description to answer you on, "Whats the point zero-to-60 mph=3.5 Sec."? is to say that Fast speeds in cool cars creates a certain good inner feeling of sorts. You just must at least once go for a ride and experience the thrill of all of a sudden, being thrown back into your seat, so fast and hard, it almost takes your breath away. Where you are thrown back due to massise G-forces you are totally unable to reach hand fwd to touch dashboard when pushed back into seat that way.
But even better yet is the total capabilities combined of its awsome Handling abilities. You Feel the drive and ride as if one with vehicle+road. No sloppy steering, no wavering side to side, no car body roll that tosses you against door sides when cornering hard....Position seated is aprox 6-7 inches above actual pavment road.
And just how its designed and built with far more extensive man hrs in wind tunnel testing etc. to create the very best possible, optimal wind resistance and handling at every speed up to and surpassing 200 Mph speeds.
Indeed most Any car made today can and will get you to work and back, grocery stores, room for kids usually, and do so very well and cheeply on some car models...
However like I said prior if you just Love to drive most times, and the fact you Only live one lifetime, many folks will agree a real cool and fast+great handling car is something we americans cherrish owning and driving. Seems many European folk also likewise share same feelings on cars eh...After all, they have the AutoBan where No speed limits are at and can drive as fast as cars capable of going. Wish We in usa had an perfect smooth paved autoban! Id be on it now and then.
Jilles, one more thing is, Have You ever driven or rode as passenger in an Honest Real American Made Chevy or Ford or Chrysler 1969-70's "Mussle-Car"? Cars like Mustang Boss-429 cu.in.? Or Plymouth Road Runner with a 426 cu.in Hemi Engine that puts out 425-450+ HP? SS-Chevelle 396 cu.in 375 hp?
I drove or rode as passenger in most every brand and type 1960-70s Mussle Cars back as a Teen and young adult in Detroit where I was born and lived, aka Detroit the Motor-City Capitol of World!
Those 1970 era awsome cool mussle cars went a very respectable zero to 60 mph in about 6-6.5 seconds flat....That was considered Ungodly Fast!.....Now compare to My Z-06 Vette at 0-60 in 3.5 sec flat eh....So to Sum it all up...
A Corvette is (as said by dearborn arabs with thick accent voice) Its, Veddy-Veddy!! Veddy(very) Low...and...Veddy (Very) Fast! Veddy Veddy man!
Jeep sells quite well in Germany, despite the Germany media campaign since the fifties to lable US cars as pure junk.
The German media did the same thing with Alfa Romeo and Fiat, cars which are far superior to anything the Germans produce. They labeled them, the Italian vehicles as troublesome rust-buckets, but fact is MB is one of the most troublesome cars on the road, I owned two of them. and in and out of the garage.
A dear deceased friend American friend of mine owned a 300SL roadster, he bought new, 1962 right at the Frankfurt car show, a million dollar car now
Of Course the Germans build quite good automobiles, my wife owns a gorgeous BMW, four-door all electric with manuel five speed trans. However the Italians are and always have been the creators of the finest car to be found anywhere. Nothing drives, handles like a sixties Alfa Romeo GT, period.
American cars are actually quite good in many respects, my departed mother purchased a new Oldsmobile Cutlass, which I drove on the expressways around Detroit, back in 1975.
I was, being used to the Autobahn, hitting 100 mph, causing my brother to freak out.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artist.
really,
how many people you know in USA who know who actually Tesla is?
10~15?
you came to my previous post before, so I’m not hunting you
I don’t hate America, but America hates me with the passion
otherwise you wouldn’t throw bombs over my head and my people many many times, many times
you should be all be destroyed judging your case, all of you!
no exception, even smart ones as makes no sense
the worthless people on the Earth
you are so useless that jazz lost its meaning through your dumbness
USA Rambo, trained to kill others, not in own country of course but the everyone else around for the good of The United States of America, as they are the Gods
and he is still very proud of such title
Aferim!
Thomas Alva Edison offered $ 2ok for solving his problem at the that time, and when Tesla offered clear solution Edison said “Mr Tesla, you don’t understand American humour”
that’s basically who you are as well
nothing’s have changed US Rambo
that’s how the your solution works ( :
shame
big shame
huge shame!!!
The USSR made a comprehensive “arrangement” with Germany in 1945, and that’s all that’s needed. All attempts, legal or otherwise, to revise that arrangement will fail.
But seems that some americans will understand it only after when we'll get some California or whatever as a result of similar actions like those in 1945.
AJM
The author is really smart and imaginative, but I think back home they’ve got Trump by the short hairs. One false move in the foreign policy that has been going on since the last 5 Presidents, a President cannot and will not survive, politically and maybe even otherwise.. Nothing has changed, and nothing will change except one thing has changed. The beast of the deep state rose from the sea and showed us it many heads ………..and teeth.
You are hopelessly insane, and I wIll no longer respond to your nonsensical postings.
AJM
you've already blocked me ( : moons ago
@ Authentic Jazz Man
( no longer these bastards include Libya Sudan or Iraq or Syria but has again failed to include Israel who is arranging these meetings between Trump- Putin and would do again to extract more concessions from both )
How can any nation “threatening” the Evil Empire of Darkness, be considered “rogue”? By definition they should be the opposite of that, right?
American military bases surround Russia and NATO troops drew closer and closer to its centres.
Had Russian military personnel and their families also vacated the illegally occupied Kaliningrad Oblast (Königsberg Region) in the early 1990s, after the dissolution of the USSR, as they were obliged to do, there would have been no incentive for positioning NATO troops in Poland, Lithuania, and other Baltic countries. Stupid decisions have adverse consequences.
Putin and others know very well that there is no legitimate basis for the continued occupation of this region, which perpetuates the unsavory Stalinist legacy of Russia (Kalinin was a mass murderer) and inspires the continuation of the European "Cold War". In a Bloomberg interview (September 2016) he proclaimed a willingness to "talk" about the issue, so it makes sense for this topic to have been on the agenda at the summit meeting in Helsinki.
Shortly after Russia will have finally relinquish this territory in the context of a grand deal, the "Cold War" in Europe will be over, and NATO can dissolve naturally. Since the main city in this region has recently gotten a modern sewage treatment plant and a new stadium, the massive cleanup and reconstruction costs for its future occupiers will be less burdensome.
“no incentive” ?
Don’t you understand that what you call incentive is merely an excuse, a fig leaf?
NATO will never run out of incentive.
Now, of course, you can always launch a “Free Konigsberg!” independence movement…
I also think that Russia has come out of it a winner (with some small losses and mistakes). Russia kept bulk of the territory (80%, I think), dumped half of the population that was mostly a burden, and kept almost all resources. It got a bunch of buffer states with restless populations and exhibitionist politics. That has created a lot of noise (we all remember the immortal Saakasvilli), but no real dangers. It also put Russia in a position to cherry-pick the best human resources from those countries while dumping any ongoing costs on the locals. The locals have so far only come with a comprador survival strategies. that won't last, West will not be buying them forever. Eventually they will settle down into an existence similar to Mexico or North Africa, in other words, poorer appendages to a dominant, richer civilization. Gorby was a simpleton, but it has worked fairly well. The wealth stayed, costs were reduced.
There will be limits to that “richness” given the fact (only apparent to the non-deluded) that it is also a spiritual cesspool of paganism, just as much of the whitelands.
Pretty good article by Shamir…no major quibbles…
But I do want to give a heads up to another very good piece by Ray McGovern on the Consortium News site…
‘Moon-Strzok No More, Lisa Page Spills the Beans’
It seems the deep state conspiracy to overthrow Trump is in its final stages of fizzle…and today we have breaking news from Bolton that Trump will likely meet Putin for round two only after the new year, after the ‘witch hunt’ is over…in Trump’s own words…
Now for a heads-up about how the deep state and their neoliberal minions are infiltrating and coopting the so-called ‘alternative media’…
Here is an article in CounterPunch today, penned by one Melvin Goodman, who is CounterPunch’s ‘national security columnist’…
‘Donald the Destroyer’
One does not need to read much of this piece of garbage to get the idea…just another dose of koolaid from a guy who happens to get his paycheck from one George Soros…
You see Unz readers, CounterPunch has chosen as its ‘national security columnist’ a guy whose day job is senior fellow at the Center for International Policy…
And if we follow the crumb trail, we find that the CIPS ‘think’ tank presents itself as ‘antiwar’…from the site’s ‘mission statement’…
LOL…the ‘good guys’…
And on the ‘funding’ page of the CIPS site we find this…
Helpfully, the link to ‘Open Society Foundation’ takes us here…
Ah yes…’philanthropist’ George Soros…we are happy to learn that he has invested $32 billion to ‘work’ in over 100 countries around the world…’
The only remaining question dear Unz reader is just how much money the dirtball Jeffrey St. Clair and his dirtbag sidekick Joshua Frank, over at CounterPunch have pocketed from that $32 billion…[surely it is only 'chump change'...appropriately enough]
PS…we note here also some of the other ‘donors’ to ‘good guy’ Melvin Goodman and his CIPS crew…a veritable who’s who of oligarch funding fronts…the gang’s all here…from the venerable Rockefellers to Ford to eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, etc etc…
Ahh yes indeed…nice to know where the ‘outsider’s agenda’ gets its money…LOL
Nice to know also that ‘consumers’ of ‘alternative’ media now get a full glass of globalist koolaid…thanks to dirtbag outfits like CounterPunch…
PPS….This article today by Goodman, an ex-CIA man…[nothing wrong with that in itself, so is standup guy McGovern] is probably what McGovern was alluding to with ‘formerly serious — even progressive — websites…’
Rest in Pieces, CounterPunch…or should that be ‘feces’…?
Here’s another gem from the above cited CounterPunch article by Soros sockpuppet Goodman…[I just can't help myself...LOL]
This is a major reason the Right side folks are unable to actually create a good alternate large sized org or grouping that can really do or cause effective good changes in America... Same for EU right side groups it seems. Every time you turn around, yet another incident is exposed where someone from some fed gov insider agency, usually a Fed Law enforcer agency, is found out as infiltrated a group and soon after we see another potentially good org disbanded with a small skeleton ruler crew left, if that.
Many folks even those on the Right side are unaware of this agenda or how deep it burrows down into such otherwise good orgs or groups. So posting such great expose' info as that you posted up is a very good plan I think....I for one never yet viewed counter punch site, so Thank You for a heads up in advance!
Maybe real girls should identify themselves, so they can be observed for some time at a safe distance, to confirm or refute their proclamation.
Russian Military Thanks Israel for Striking Daesh Positions in Syria
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201807261066689478-russia-thanks-israel-syria-deash-strikes/
Speed limit in the USA is something like 70 mph.
That there are no speed limits in Germany, fairy tale.
But there indeed are parts of the Autobahn without, returning from a vacation in NE Germany, having been in jams, I drove for hours at over 100 mph, in a 1600 cc Renault.
In 1978 in the USA I rented a small Ford V8, in San Francisco city traffic I had the idea I saw the needle of the gas meter moving.
Making burn outs, expensive hobby.
Drag racing, madness, in my eyes, but of course, there is more madness in the world.
For me a car is just comfortable transportation at reasonable cost.
The mentioned Ford, downhill on a dirt road in Death Valley, a disaster, engine braking just began at 30 mph, as the car had drum brakes, I was not amused.
Same when driving with snow chains N of Mammoth Lakes, going downhill, shifting the automatic from 2 to 1, rear end broke away.
A friend of mine owned a big Cadillac in the seventies, in Spain, mountains, two kilometres to the litre.
My hairdresser owned a USA 6.3 litre care, average consumption three km's to the litre, he says.
Our present Peugeot, over 600 km highway, 120 kmh, 14 km's to the litre.
" But even better yet is the total capabilities combined of its awsome Handling abilities. You Feel the drive and ride as if one with vehicle+road. No sloppy steering, no wavering side to side, no car body roll that tosses you against door sides when cornering hard….Position seated is aprox 6-7 inches above actual pavment road. "
Well, the 308 drives easily, and comfortably 100kmh on small French winding country roads, as any French car does.
Even my wife did it, when in a hurry.
But this fun is over, speed limit 80.
The German media did the same thing with Alfa Romeo and Fiat, cars which are far superior to anything the Germans produce. They labeled them, the Italian vehicles as troublesome rust-buckets, but fact is MB is one of the most troublesome cars on the road, I owned two of them. and in and out of the garage.
A dear deceased friend American friend of mine owned a 300SL roadster, he bought new, 1962 right at the Frankfurt car show, a million dollar car now
Of Course the Germans build quite good automobiles, my wife owns a gorgeous BMW, four-door all electric with manuel five speed trans. However the Italians are and always have been the creators of the finest car to be found anywhere. Nothing drives, handles like a sixties Alfa Romeo GT, period.
American cars are actually quite good in many respects, my departed mother purchased a new Oldsmobile Cutlass, which I drove on the expressways around Detroit, back in 1975.
I was, being used to the Autobahn, hitting 100 mph, causing my brother to freak out.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artist.
Sounds like we here at unz have yet another man that understands and appreciates/loves the capabilities of a well engineered car that has speed and handling traits unlike any avg passenger family sedans or Soccer-Moms Mini Vans eh….Well stated AJ-Man.
This is real good info that exposes just how lib Marxist lefty dem types that website is eh. I also believe a far greater number of so called “Alt-Rightist” websites and orgs are also deeply infiltrated by subversives and actual Fed Gov or fbi types. Seems this has been the main protocol since such Right side orgs and groups first began to become well known of, and consisted of more than the typical KKK or Similar groups…Plus they too, kkk etc have been proved to been co-opted by fed fbi agents and the like.
This is a major reason the Right side folks are unable to actually create a good alternate large sized org or grouping that can really do or cause effective good changes in America… Same for EU right side groups it seems. Every time you turn around, yet another incident is exposed where someone from some fed gov insider agency, usually a Fed Law enforcer agency, is found out as infiltrated a group and soon after we see another potentially good org disbanded with a small skeleton ruler crew left, if that.
Many folks even those on the Right side are unaware of this agenda or how deep it burrows down into such otherwise good orgs or groups. So posting such great expose’ info as that you posted up is a very good plan I think….I for one never yet viewed counter punch site, so Thank You for a heads up in advance!
My comment/question was not directed at the Palestinians. I almost wrote O.T., but not quite. I’m asking about the concept of ownership, since you wrote that the UN put it in their declaration, but none of us really have it. Lose your money to pay taxes, and you lose your house/land, lose your home.
• Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.
Article 17.
• (1) Everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others.
• (2) No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property.Keywords here are: No one shall be *arbitrarily* deprived...Consider [COED] dispossess = deprive of land or propertyIn the Palestinian case not only were they arbitrarily dispossessed, they were dispossessed with malice aforethought [see Herzl diaries for premeditation] via murdering violence [see Jabotinsky "The Iron Wall" for strategy = colonisation by force = modus operandi, Ben-Gurion: "... we are the attackers and the Arabs are those defending themselves. They are living in the country and own the land, ..." for confession of culpability] = aggressive invasion/war for Lebensraum = crimes against humanity.In the case of a bailiff raid for non-payment of taxes, that is a jurisdictional question as to the validity of the debt itself and method of debt recovery. Sorry for anyone suffering any such.One could say that IF [current 'Western'] democracies actually worked for the benefit of the citizens [the greatest happiness of the greatest number should be the goal] THEN our lives would likely be less blighted by psychopaths' villainy [i.e. ccc&Co]. That's a mighty big IF! rgds
I agree that this is borderline OT, but with the moderators’ forbearance [thnx in advance], note again UDHR:
Article 3.
• Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.
Article 17.
• (1) Everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others.
• (2) No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property.
Keywords here are: No one shall be *arbitrarily* deprived…
Consider [COED] dispossess = deprive of land or property
In the Palestinian case not only were they arbitrarily dispossessed, they were dispossessed with malice aforethought [see Herzl diaries for premeditation] via murdering violence [see Jabotinsky "The Iron Wall" for strategy = colonisation by force = modus operandi, Ben-Gurion: "... we are the attackers and the Arabs are those defending themselves. They are living in the country and own the land, ..." for confession of culpability] = aggressive invasion/war for Lebensraum = crimes against humanity.
In the case of a bailiff raid for non-payment of taxes, that is a jurisdictional question as to the validity of the debt itself and method of debt recovery. Sorry for anyone suffering any such.
One could say that IF [current 'Western'] democracies actually worked for the benefit of the citizens [the greatest happiness of the greatest number should be the goal] THEN our lives would likely be less blighted by psychopaths’ villainy [i.e. ccc&Co]. That’s a mighty big IF! rgds
The USA fascination with horse power puzzles me for a long time.
Yes, the US speed limits are ridiculous: 75 mph in most states, 70 mph in some, like California. You need engine power mostly to accelerate after stopping at the intersections, if you are lucky to be the first in line. But even in my underpowered car I am usually way ahead of most drivers: by the time they realize that the light has changed, I have time to drive 100-200 meters. With few exceptions (North-East, especially big cities like NY, and parts of California) most Americans drive their cars as if they are riding a horse. They seem to be sleep-driving, and they are totally unpredictable: in TN they can turn right from the left lane, or turn left from the right lane, and 80% of them have no idea what the blinkers are for. Southern drivers are nice to you, though, when they see you: TN drivers will let you change lanes whenever you need to, whereas in NY you have no more than 100 milliseconds to make your move.
If there is one thing that is harder for men to agree on than politics, it is cars.
Well said!
But seems that some americans will understand it only after when we’ll get some California or whatever as a result of similar actions like those in 1945.
I think better metaphor would be:
"... when they have to navigate Stalin's Straits".
For those who are not familiar, "Stalin's straits" is the body of water separating Mexico and Canada.
But seems that some americans will understand it only after when we'll get some California or whatever as a result of similar actions like those in 1945.
“But seems that some Americans will understand it only after when we’ll get some California or whatever…”
I think better metaphor would be:
“… when they have to navigate Stalin’s Straits”.
For those who are not familiar, “Stalin’s straits” is the body of water separating Mexico and Canada.
What is agreeing ?
When I first visited the USA in 1978 Americans complained about gas prices.
Even taking into consideration the fuel consumption of USA cars I then considered USA gas cheap.
Here in Europe things aways were quite different, expensive gas.
In 1961, I suppose, my brother and I could use my father’s car going to Switzerland.
We went through Belgium and Luxembourg, and a short way through France.
At the time gas was something of 50 guilder cents a litre, in France it was 75.
So I drove very carefully, making sure the least possible litres were bought in France.
France at the time had high taxes on fuel, and on cars, according to cubic capacity.
The here famous Citroën Deux Chevaux, two fiscal horsepower, had a two cylinder air cooled boxer engine of 425 cc, 18 real horsepower.
In 1966 my father bought us a second hand one, for my mother, my brother and me.
Top speed some 95 kmh, 62 or so mph.
Great fun to drive, primitive.
Yet my brother went on vacation with it to Switzerland, still remember 24 km per litre.
We, my wife and I, had the somewhat more power successor, 625 cc, 28 hp, as second car until 1997 or so.
Town use, mainly.
Did all maintenance myself.
It cruised at some 110 kmh, top speed, with a lot of noise, I must say.
But in 1997 we considered it as no longer fit to drive in Dutch traffic, poor acceleration, bad ventilation in rain, bad passive safety.
So, conditions at both sides of the Atlantic were quite different, thus other ideas.
You are a bit too enthusiastic about German autobahns. I drove in Germany quite a bit (many thousands km), and the most annoying thing about autobahns is that stretches w/o speed limit are interspersed with stretches with, so just when you accelerate to a decent speed, speed limit sign sobers you up. The best thing about autobahns is German drivers: after passing another car, no matter how fast, they return to the right lane. I wish the drivers in the US would be that disciplined, but alas…
Yes, the US speed limits are ridiculous: 75 mph in most states, 70 mph in some, like California. You need engine power mostly to accelerate after stopping at the intersections, if you are lucky to be the first in line. But even in my underpowered car I am usually way ahead of most drivers: by the time they realize that the light has changed, I have time to drive 100-200 meters. With few exceptions (North-East, especially big cities like NY, and parts of California) most Americans drive their cars as if they are riding a horse. They seem to be sleep-driving, and they are totally unpredictable: in TN they can turn right from the left lane, or turn left from the right lane, and 80% of them have no idea what the blinkers are for. Southern drivers are nice to you, though, when they see you: TN drivers will let you change lanes whenever you need to, whereas in NY you have no more than 100 milliseconds to make your move.
The film which Browder has succeeded in banning all over Europe and the USA is available on youtube. It is excellent, and that banning shows that Americans certainly cannot handle facts which may not substantiate their prejudiced opinion. The Russian filmmaker first supported Browder and made the film to show the evil Russkies, but when so many of the accusations turned out to be false, he followed the leads and altered the approach, causing horror in the Browder camp. Notice the MSM in the USA still interview Browder and call Magnitsky a hero. Ben Carden and John McCain, those sturdy truthtellers, are delighted.
The best piece about McCain is Caitlin Johnstone’s “Please just f…ing die already” (https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/please-just-fucking-die-already-acb3a879656e). Couldn’t have said it better myself.