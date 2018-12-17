The French are the best. The men don’t get fat. The women don’t sleep alone. The kids are well-behaved. They have the best architecture, the best way of living, best bread, best wine, best olive oil, best cooking, some of the best writing, films, painting, poetry, perfume – and women. They also excel in revolutions. Each revolution of theirs is a peach, perfect, round and juicy. They open a new epoch for mankind.
Just thinking of a French revolution makes me feel young, for I remember the previous one, in May 1968, and it was a beauty, the revolution of Forbidden to Forbid. It ushered us into the short-living paradise of permissible. Believe it or not, we could freely flirt with the opposite sex, we could smoke in the pubs and cafés, we could have a drink and drive. We could rent a room for small price, and roam Europe for $5 a day. Workers weren’t fired, jobs were aplenty, there were no one-year contracts, parking was free and gasoline cheap. Oh yes, and the cotton was high.
Previously, the world had been hard, cold and rigid – more or less the way it is now, with prohibitions overtaking permissions. Half a century had passed since then, and the world is ripe for a new French revolution – and it came, the GJ rising. And in time for Christmas, making it an excellent gift for us all.
The French people said Non to prosperity for the rich and austerity for the rest, to dismantling of the social state, to privatisations, to wars abroad, to mass migration – to all these plagues unloaded upon civilised and advanced West for last thirty years.
The revolt is not over. Don’t get discouraged by a few setbacks. Like a bonfire, popular uprisings burn unevenly. Now they burst out, in a few days they appear extinguished, and suddenly flare up again. This is the case with the GJ uprising. It is impossible to predict what will happen next. Even if repressions, mass arrests, propaganda and armoured cars will help the Macron regime to hold on for a while, the bell rang: the end of the bankers’ plan to tighten our belts, and to grow their triple chin is nigh. After all, the final elimination of the old feudal order took place many years after the shining example of 1789 Revolution.
Paris sets fashion; their infrequent rebellions define humanity’s future. In 1789 rebellious Parisians buried the Ancien Régime, proclaimed democracy, liberty, equality and fraternity. In 1848 the rebellious Parisians started the Spring of Nations, the great pan-European revolution. In 1871 the Paris Commune became a forerunner of all socialist revolutions. Two world wars, the massive bloodletting of Verdun and Nazi occupation had kept the people of Paris in survival mode, and the next revolution came only in 1968. And now, in 2018, the Parisians put an end to the radical neoliberal project of enslaving humanity.
The usual suspects have already accused Putin’s Russia of fomenting the Paris uprising. The BBC has been caught in flagrante – they asked their stringer in Paris to find a Russian connection, a Russian businessman, or anything Russian to blame the events on the Russians and delegitimise them. This correspondence has been leaked, and the Russian MFA complained about it.
I’d be glad and proud if such an accusation had at least some basis. Alas, it is not the case. Russians did not support any French revolution ever, from 1789 to 1968. Now, too, the official Moscow does not intervene in internal affairs of other states as a matter of principle. Russia has not yet condemned the brutal suppression of the uprising and the arrests of schoolchildren, though Beijing and Teheran did.
The Russian social networks and public organizations are suspicious of the French rising. After the trauma of Kiev Maidan-2014, the Russians had been hit by conspiracy paranoia and they are seeing manipulations of the State Department in everything. In the Russian media, the events in Paris are often described as “pogroms”; their main Channel One even made a point to show sympathetically a French Jewish real estate dealer whose office had been rampaged. Their wonderful RT does provide great coverage of the French events, but the RT does not broadcast in Russian and in Russia.
Alexander Dugin, the maverick Russian thinker, astutely suggested that the enemy does not believe in Russian involvement, whether in the US elections, or in the GJ rising, but it uses Russia as a marker of hostile force. He identifies the enemy as the shadow World Government, the force that aims to rule the world behind and above national governments. The very existence of this force has been vehemently denied, but now it manifested itself in running a smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn, the British Labour leader. The campaign was managed by a secretive Integrity Initiative; its existence has been disclosed by Anonymous hackers. This body, ostensibly run by British secret service, included some writers of the Guardian (Luke Harding etc) who were suspected of working for MI6. They attacked Julian Assange, they attacked me personally, but according to the hackers’ disclosure, they were supposed to go after Russia.
While going after Russia sounds legit – that is what the intelligence services are for, – fighting against and smearing the Her Majesty’s Opposition Leader Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn, PC MP is not. Dugin says they created the myth of “Putin’s Russia as an absolute and unconditional enemy, embodying pure world evil” though they are aware that Russia’s involvement beyond its borders is almost non-existent.
“The World Government is clearly aware that with all its power, a serious opponent is about to appear – not so much even from the outside (from Russia or China), but from within. Russia is here only a marker and the easiest way to discredit and demonize these alternative trends. This applies to European populism (both left and right), the anti-globalist government of Italy, the GJ of France, the fighters against capitalism and mass immigration”.
This technique of using a marker to create “guilt by association” has been practiced for years. And as the old markers of “Nazis” and “antisemites” get worn and torn, a new marker of evil Russia has been employed against the GJ.
No worry, the old markers still work! BHL (as the French call Bernard-Henri Lévy, their chief TV pundit and the never-failing voice of the Masters of Discourse) who approved of the rebels in Libya, Syria and Kiev, has already condemned the Parisian uprising and called the rebels – Nazis. He noticed supporters of Le Pen and of Mélenchon among the Vests, and this is no good!
However, the people of France were not afraid of this label. 75-80% of the people believe the GJ are right. (Probably we shall see soon a group of Jews for GJ, quipped Gilad Atzmon, for these excellent people like to have a finger in every pie, while keeping themselves separate.)
The revolution–1968 had been derailed because of their leaders’ sell-out. Danny the Red, or Daniel Cohn-Bendit had been one of the traitors, as I wrote after meeting him some years ago. The GJ movement has no HQ, no party, no leadership, and that’s why the regime did not manage to bribe and intimidate their leaders or to make a deal with their party, as the neoliberals have worked this technique to perfection over the past 50 years.
The GJ is a native French movement, mainly middle class, of people who live in small towns and villages. It is real France, not recent immigrants, and this real France had been pushed to precarious instability of being unable to have their ends meet. The very rich have it too good; they pay no, or little taxes, and the government is doing everything for them, at the expense of the once strong middle class. Such a middle class movement is a real thing; its participants are not likely to be tricked and they can insist on their agenda.
After the first successes of the movement, the political parties began to show interest. Le Pen could be a natural to support the movement of native French people, but Marine had recently lost the national elections to Macron, and her movement feels hurt and vulnerable. More importantly, Le Pen concentrated on immigration, a side issue for GJ. The GJ do not want to fight Arab and African immigrants; their problem is with the neoliberal government, while migration is just one of the neoliberal tools. That’s why, despite BHL’s claims, Le Pen’s party has no strong position among the protesters.
The Americans may learn from this experience. Immigration is a good topic for publicity, but it’s not likely to lead to big social changes. Yes, the GJ oppose mass migration and want to terminate it, but they balance this demand with another one: stop robbing Africa. Indeed, Africa is going from bad to worse because it has been exploited by the developed countries. The balance of payments between Africa and France favours France, and this is the main reason for African migration to France. The Africans just follow their money.
If the American populists were to adopt a similar demand, they should balance their desire for the wall and no immigration by calling the US companies to stop pumping profits from Latin America. Noam Chomsky correctly stated that Central Americans won’t run to the US if the US wouldn’t destabilise their countries for profit. Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador—three countries that have been under harsh U.S. domination, supply the most of refugees knocking at the US door.
This is true for Europe and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) states, as well. If Europeans would not bomb Libya and undermine Syria, if the US would not invade Iraq, there would be no refugees, no immigrants, legal or illegal. The GJ gave us a lesson how to treat the immigration problem. The profit of invasions goes to the rich, while the middle classes suffer the consequences of mass migration.
Another correction of the Trump agenda has been suggested by Ron Unz. Trump is putting a lot of effort into stopping illegal migration and refugees from Latin America. He should read Ron Unz who proved with numbers that the real problem is not illegal but legal immigration running too high.
American legal immigration levels have been far too high for many years with net legal immigration been running at a million or more a year, and it should be sharply reduced. Trump’s focus on illegal immigration makes no sense at all.
There is little difference between legal and illegal immigrants, they are quite the same, there are just too many of them. And legal immigration can be stopped right away, without a wall.
The immigrants’ participation in the GJ rising has been quite small. Their underclass used the revolt to break shops’ windows and loot, yes, but they didn’t fight police. And the police, on their side, didn’t fight the looters. The government apparently instigated the looters and instructed the police to allow them to do their worst, while MSM used it to condemn the GJ as vandals. The mainstream media is strongly against the GJ, and it took me an effort to find a video neutral or sympathetic to the protesters. You may watch it with English subtitles here and see for yourself that the protesters are similar to you.
I am not horrified by some broken windows. On ne saurait faire d’omelette sans casser des œufs, you can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs, as a French royalist famously said in 1796. The general de Charette broke heads, not eggs nor windows, and he was executed when caught, but he was still correct. Without some impressive violence, things can’t change. If you just stand in the square and sing a nice song, or if you march down the street shouting this or that, you will achieve nothing. The government loves people singing and marching for climate change or for gay equality. You should know that people are doing a right thing if police attacks them and they defend themselves valiantly.
The Bolsheviks used the battleship Aurora to make their statement. Her salvo in view of the royal palace proved their ability and readiness for violence; they had armed soldiers and sailors to take over the centres of power including banks, post and telegraph offices, and railway stations. At the occasion, windows were broken and people were robbed; this is unfortunate but otherwise, you can’t make an omelette.
During the French Spring, the French marched in their hundreds of thousands in biggest and most peaceful demos Paris ever knew. The government disregarded it completely. The protest has to be violent and sustainable to get somewhere. Only after four rather violent weekends, Macron deigned to respond, and he has met some demands of the GJ – an extra hundred euro for low-paid workers, no tax on the annual bonus or on overtime, no gas price rise. It was a step in the right direction. 16 million middle-class French will enjoy the fruits of Macron’s forced benevolence; it will cost 12 billion euro – a good Christmas present for hard-working people, and proof that violence works.
The American nationalist right is too law-abiding to achieve anything. They used some non-institutionalised violence against blacks, and even that was long time ago. They collect a lot of weapons but never use them against hard targets. They have lost their will to fight. Probably they won’t even defend their President Trump if he were to be removed from power. They have to join forces with some dynamic blacks who aren’t afraid to disobey authority, but for that, they must understand that their enemy is the liberal establishment, not the blacks or immigrants. The French far right had concentrated on the immigrants for too long a time, and failed to take a place and lead the protests.
So much about the far right. What about the left? Mélenchon has many supporters among the GJ, but he is perceived as connected with the party that discredited itself while Hollande was in power. All major mainstream parties – whether nominally left or right, in Paris, Berlin, or London – acted the same and carried out the same neoliberal agenda. That’s why people voted for Macron who promised to be different – but it turned out he was not different at all. There is just one agenda, just one direction – the direction to the neoliberal state ruining middle classes. A new force is badly needed.
Alain Soral would be an excellent man to lead the new force. He is already known to English readers; in France he is very popular, though he is less known than the main contenders. Soral supported the GJ from beginning. His site has published an interesting political mandala explaining his – and others’ – position.
He locates his movement between Socialism and Nationalism, between Labour and Traditionalism, opposing Macron who stands for Capitalism and Globalism, between Profit and LGBT; while Le Pen prefers Nationalism (like Soral) and Capitalism (like Macron), and Melenchon takes a more familiar course of Socialism and Globalism. On the mandala, Soral is True North, a highly symbolical position.
On the frame of the mandala, you can discern names; bankers George Soros and Jacques Attali stand behind Macron; the above-mentioned Cohn-Bendit stands behind Melenchon; Finkelcraut and Zemmour are depicted behind Marine Le Pen; and (I am proud to note) the names of three writers of Unz Review are written at Alain Soral’s side, Norman Finkelstein, Gilad Atzmon, et moi, Israel Shamir. Soral also published my books, and I am very positive about him. A man who is not afraid to use the National Socialist moniker definitely has guts, especially as there are many young North African and Black men in his predominantly white nativist and masculine movement.
The demands of the GJ are already better than anything proposed by political parties of the left and the right. They want the rich to pay too, not only the middle class. They want to roll back privatizations, especially of the railways, re-install the dismissed workers and employees, recruit doctors to hospitals and teachers for schools, to put an end to the dismantling of the welfare state. Leave the EU, leave NATO, stop wars abroad. Stop the massive migration to the country and at the same time stop the looting of the former French Africa, because it is this looting that is pushing the Africans to a mass flight to France. Drop out of competition who will make more concessions to corporations and their owners, i.e. tax the international companies.
In short, the insurgents demand to reverse the reforms of recent years, for the previous administrations, whether of Sarkozy the rightist, Hollande the leftist or Macron the outsider competed who will do more for the companies and less for the people (they call it ‘increasing competitiveness”). They want to return to pre-1991 France. In those days, the rich people had some vestigial fear of communism and they paid some consideration to workers, and allowed them to live and flourish. The rebels also demand to decouple media off the elites, give a voice to the people, listen to their wishes, and this is a very important demand.
Judging by these demands, France is again leading the world. On the barricades of Paris, the neoliberal dystopia of creating a state for the super-rich had collapsed. Even if the uprising will be finally crushed, its basic demands will serve as a beacon for new uprisings and revolutions until they win. And the people will surely win.
P.S. If you feel the writer is biased and other nations are no less wonderful, you may find me saying good things about the English, the Germans, the Greeks, the Poles, the Japanese and Palestinians, Ukrainians and Russians, Norwegians and Swedes, Indians and Vietnamese…
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Good article.
A touch too positive and optimistic, though.
Russia did right.
If you had know what the “schoolchildren” had done before the arrest, you may had been ok for some little jail sentence. These Dindu Nuttin tried to arson their school building, then were burning cars in their middle/poor suburb and trying to make propan bombs. The complaints about these poor little mistreated schoolchildren were made by the stupid leftists, then relayed by anybody wanting to critizise Macron whatever the reason.
I guess Iran Iran and China did not know, or wanted to get a little revenge against the many baseless accusations about how Iran or China dictatorial are.
Anyway, this article begin by the deepest truth ever heard on planet Earth.
The english translation of subtitles is perfect.
Don’t hesitate to use it, that video is a good ground report of the Yellow Vest.
The english translation of subtitles is perfect.
Don’t hesitate to use it, that video is a good ground report of the Yellow Vest.
By the way, although this video is a high quality product, it does not exactly comes from mainstream media. Its author, Vincent Lapierre has worked with with Soral for some times.
Interesting, thanks!
Cohn-Bendit is a friend and close ally of Emanuel Macron though and loathes Mélenchon.
Seen that video.
Not bad, showing that the middle class started to realize they are next for the “cull”. That’s good.
My gut feeling: this can go both ways.
They are unhappy, true.
They have to be unhappy, know what they want and how to get it. They have only the first at the moment. That’s not good enough.
Going from unhappy to the next two is the challenge.
And then comes the real challenge: going to get it.
So…..all in all…..nice….AND?
[Probably we shall see soon a group of Jews for GJ]
Already.
Let’s try to put things into perspective.
Just to make it clear: I am not impressed by this at all.
All this in West, recently, is the revolt of “deplorables”. All those at receiving end of “beauties” of globalization. Let’s see who did what and the result of it.
Americans:
Got their man on the top.
They knew what they wanted (the man told them he’d do it) and they got him where they wanted.
And….
Brits:
Got their powers that be in a position to do what they wanted.
And……
Italians:
Got their people in position on power.
And…….
Let’s not even go with Greeks here.
So…..in my book, French are way behind all those guys above, in that order.
Let’s imagine the best case scenario (what I gather would be; we don’t know….):
Macron in out.
And…..
American, Brits and Italians did nothing more than voting.
After voting they are still powerless.
Here people started someting else. They already got the first real crumbs. Now they have understood that the vote is not the effective way to get something.
By the way, don’t you know that immigration in Italy is only 2% of what it was before? Salvini has still work to do, but he’s quite better than Trump and May.
Excellent video. The Gilets Jaunes have a class consciousness that I envy. Israel is spot on concerning the Tea Party partisans of Agent Orange. I live in a Trump state (Nebraska) where a majority have no idea how they are being screwed by the banksters and neoliberal globalists; and has the dubious distinction of having more households where both spouses work (just to make ends meet) than any other state in the Disunion. My neighbors blame the Mexicans who came to our state in increasing numbers after the disaster called NAFTA. (They gladly hire them to re-roof their houses though [they are so quick and cheap!] I don’t see them hitting the streets like the French any time soon because they are blaming the disadvantaged and not the plutocrats.
You are aware, perhaps, that getting crumbs is easy.
Getting the “real deal” could prove a bit more difficult.
That “something” from:
Any clue as to what that “something” might be?
You tell me that and I can tell you what I think is likely to happen, or not.
Of course, we both could be wrong. We’ll be able to watch it going on, or not, rather soon.
Say…next 3 months? Or you feel 6 is more likely?
Sorry, I cann’t answer your question about what will come next, and I believe that nobody could honestly do. Not even the french government guys can.
What I was saying is that from now the claims and the rules of the game are not the same than before.
Perhaps I was not clear enough.
I was NOT asking about what will come next.
I was, I am, asking: what exactly those protesters want?
Any chance we could see a list here? I mean, you appear to be the man on the ground there.
For example:
1. Macron gone.
2. Increase in pay for….
3. Reform “this” and “there”….
4……etc.
And, based on what they demand I am sure I could foresee what’s going to happen next, or not.
The best is, I’ll be able to see how correct, or not, I am in a short span of time. Say….6 months, tops.
The Gilets Jaunes have a class consciousness that I envy.
Well, the picture is a little biased, since the reportage shows only the more articulate protesters.
Nevertheless, there is something like what you said. People get really conscious that the situation is not normal. They already knew it more or less because lot of them can remember how life was several tenth of years before. But every pundits was saying that their condition now was from their fault, and that there was no alternative.
There had been so much deafness, contempt and blatant lies that the elites voice has invalidated itself. Therefore, people started to trust the feeling from themselves and their akin: a more egalitarian and caring society, as it was before, is the true normal, and they absolutely don’t trust anymore those who say it is not possible.
So many valid points in this enlightening post. For example:
stop the looting of the former French Africa, because it is this looting that is pushing the Africans to a mass flight to France.
You won’t ever hear the alt-right racists say anything similarly broad-minded. That is why they don’t have a future.
The guy at 18:50 looks straight out of the French Revolution, he is ready to slice some heads with the guillotine…
Immigration is a good topic for publicity, but it’s not likely to lead to big social changes
These maps show the percentages of French newborns with Muslim forenames in 1996 and 2016. Top of the list is Seine-Saint-Denis, the burial place of the French kings, with 42·9 per cent.
This page shows the percentages of French newborns tested for sickle-cell disease. The disease overwhelmingly affects only non-whites so white babies are not tested. The average for metropolitan France in 2015 was just under 39 per cent.
Not likely to lead to big social changes? Your statement that ‘The French are the best’ is hanging on by the skin of its teeth.
The question is, Shamir, when will the blacks stop supporting the liberal establishment?
Where are these dynamic blacks who aren’t afraid to disobey authority? Please refer us to some.
In theory, the importation of cheap labor into America can do nothing to help American blacks. Maybe the blacks support it anyway, just to spite whitey.
Oh, I had given that link already, ten days ago, at the beginning of Yellow vests talks:
https://www.cnews.fr/france/2018-12-07/la-liste-des-revendications-des-gilets-jaunes-801586
That’s french language, but I checked that google translation in english is effective.
Since that time, the RIC (people’right to order a referendum) became an important claim.
The protestors have clearly stated as their main goal, that they want to have a modification of the constitution, so that a minimum number (to be defined between 500 k and 1 M) of citizens can whenever they want trigger a referendum about either:
- a constitutionnal change
- a new law
- a law repeal
- an elected politicians revocation
That’s unfortunate, if true – because austerity for the white natives and unlimited gibs for the immigrants are parts of the same programme (white genocide).
Interesting. Not bad.
Now, let’s see will they get it.
Because the alt-right “racists” didn’t vote for it, have no control over it and bear no responsibility for any of it. That responsibility belongs to the same treasonous elites who imposed the program of immiseration the alt-right is fighting to remove.
Thanks.
Here it is:
Serious and comprehensive. The best a middle class can demand in West, IMHO.
Now….let’s just wait and see will they get it. Especially:
THAT A REAL INTEGRATION POLICY IS IMPLEMENTED. LIVING IN FRANCE MEANS BECOMING FRENCH….
PROHIBITION TO SELL PROPERTY BELONGING TO FRANCE ….
And last, but definitely not the least:
END OF THE AUSTERITY POLICY………..
And here is what should’ve already have happened:
The same move in most of EU countries.
Maybe next time…..or “divided we fail”.
We’ll see.
They’re really not that great, they voted for Macron.
Since my college days, I have always had a soft spot for France. My first girlfriend was Parisian, and I owe my fluency in French to her. I am inspired by the Gilets Jaunes and fervently hope that their revolt does not follow the demise of the Arab Spring.
I do agree with Mr. Shamir that:
…and for countless countries around the world. If the likes of Haliburton were to extract their tentacles from the ME and our pols would stop supporting those wars for Israel, there would be no refugees headed for Europe, Canada, and eventually the US.
On this, however,
There is one difference: they come from different economic and educational strata. One caveat is that Indian contracting companies have long been gaming the system and flooding Silicon Valley with low-quality H1B contractors – many of them later obtaining green cards.
Nonetheless, his point is well taken – and we could clamp down on legal immigration today without the need for a wall, and if we stopped meddling in the affairs of other countries and exploiting them on the behest of our Jewish overlords, illegal immigration would become a trickle, also obviating the need for a wall.
Vive Le France! Vive Le Evolucion!!
NOT revolution, but a change to a Confederation, local committees, attending to the needs of the towns. Committees that bring to trial IMMEDIATELY any leader committing a wrong against their people, NOT wait 4 or 5 years to discard them, or give them a chance to be voted back in!
You mean, like building factories there to employ their people productively and pay them wages?
You’d think the maquiladoras would be enough to keep Mexicans at home, but it seems that Mexicans are never satisfied if their neighbor is better at industrial civilization than they are and want what they cannot produce for themselves.
** Immigration is * * * not likely to lead to big social changes.**
Absurd, as is the author’s thought that there would be no immigration if Westerners would stop exploiting and bombing Africans and Muslims. European leaders have demanded that the doors be thrown open to primitives.
Although that has nothing to do with the Gilet Jaunes fight, the best olive oil, best cooking and best wines are the Italian ones by far.
The Trump Administration is getting the message. Announced today:
https://apnews.com/0fcda32812024680ad98676379c47233
The United States pledged $5.8 billion in aid and investment Tuesday for strengthening government and economic development in Central America, and another $4.8 billion in development aid for southern Mexico. The U.S aid aims to promote better security conditions and job opportunities as part of a regional plan to allow Central Americans and Mexicans to remain in their countries and not have to emigrate.
The combination of public and private investment for the stay-at-home effort doesn’t require congressional approval, unlike Trump’s signature project to stem illegal immigration — a border wall.
> > The GJ do not want to fight Arab and African immigrants;
>That’s unfortunate, if true
Fortunately, it’s not true.
Actually no Yellow Vests did speak about immigration when they appeared int TV shows. That’s taboo on TV.
Nevertheless, everybody think about it. Macron himself knows that. So at the end of his speech, one week ago, he promised it will be a topic of the next debate.
Not that I expect something from a Macron’s promise.
Furthermore the increasing trend for RIC from Yellow Vests is sustained by the expectation that it will be the way to escape this trap, which is specific to France:
the Power has alway worked to give Lepen monopoly for opposing immigration. Then the Power always had some clue to exhibit which “demonstrated” how nazi-like was LePen (and by extension: immigration opponents = nazis). It always resulted that immigration opponents had almost no Representatives.
You don’t know the details of the story. Only 20% of constituents actually wanted Macron. He has been a genius when playing any possible trick to win the election.
When you know the details and you are able to read between the lines, you see that its ascent to top power was as magically fast as the ascent of Putin, and equally undemocratic.
That’s one of the deep causes of the revolt: he stole its election, the majority was not wanting him.
Right on Mr. Shamir. Dumb Goyims here too busy fighting with the other slaves, defending their masters on Wall St. All too easy to turn a lot of Trump voters against anyone that doesn’t look like them. They fail to realize the ruling class sees them as no better than the blacks, Mexicans, Injuns, Asians. All slaves. You’re all N!GGERS to the Capitalist class folks. No matter your color or religion.
More meddling, and more proof of the uniparty:
Every Single Member of US Congress Approved Crushing Sanctions on Nicaragua
https://grayzoneproject.com/2018/12/14/congress-sanctions-nicaragua-nica-act/
After defeating a violent US-backed coup attempt, Nicaragua’s elected government faces the NICA Act. The bill aims to force the Sandinistas from power by ratcheting up economic despair.
Expect more refugees.
THAT A REAL INTEGRATION POLICY IS IMPLEMENTED. LIVING IN FRANCE MEANS BECOMING FRENCH….
That’s doable. Of course it cannot succeess for some part of them. Let’s say 50% or so.
PROHIBITION TO SELL PROPERTY BELONGING TO FRANCE ….
That’s winning now, may be. Do Google in french news about Vinci; That fun story is like Western Movie.
In short: french Highways were state owned; Then Vinci Corporation bought lot of them and increased toll rate. Now almost every night one or another toll barrier or building is arsoned by Yellow Vests. Total damage adds up to tenth of millions, plus the toll booth could not run, so the cars didn’t pay.
Yesterday Vinci threatened they had the plate numbers of cars owing toll duty… They got such an answer from the public that today they stated that they only expected to be paid by the effect of the honesty and goodwill of the car driver…
And last, but definitely not the least:
END OF THE AUSTERITY POLICY………..
That translates in: End of the ECB rule and Pompidou-Rothschild law. Well, they did not write it, but they speak about the Rotschild law. That would be kind of a revolution. Nevertheless it may happen because the € destruction will enjoy the Federal Reserve, and because my analysis is that there is a secret US-made colored revolution running under the Yellow Vests protests.
That’s great to hear. At the end of the day, national taxes, national working environment and national economy won’t matter if the nation suicides itself and results go to the foreign hordes.
BTW, is it true that (((Sarkozy))) was promising forced miscegenation (racial inter-breeding) for the natives? This video is edited but that’s the translation:
https://hooktube.com/watch?v=I8yaiN6ew_g
Cohen Bandit a well known paedophile ??
So what makes the Yellow Wests different from Occupy Wall Street, a similarly leaderless anti-elite mass movement in North America which was ultimately brutally suppressed and ended up changing precisely nothing (as far as I can see)?
Good alternative to Trickle Down Economics.
Having both a comfortable minimum income and a maximum income (~10 times the minimum) plus a common social security system (universal healthcare, education, retirement etc) is a winning formula that most countries could and should apply.
The Republicans are too brainwashed by neo-liberalism aka Reaganomics to accept any part of this. But the Progressive Democrats are largely in agreement. Except perhaps with the fixed maximum salary part.
Excellent!…..smart.
I would be for that if it actually worked but we’ve been pumping aid into Mexico and Africa and SA for decades and it hasn’t made any difference…..it immediately winds up in the elites pockets just like it does in the US.
The author must be drinking something really good and a lot of it. This is a pie in the sky analysis. The first mistake is thinking the Jews won’t destroy France and the rest of Europe because they control the money. Second, much of the damage done in Africa is from Israel who buy off the the corrupt leaders for rights to resources etc. This includes the World Bank and International Monetary Fund run by the Magic People and the games they play especially at the expense of the poor. China is now raping Africa and they could care less about the people. (Here’s a short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtsa0MT2H4I ).
And finally Ron Unz can cling to this nonsense about illegal immigration not hurting America but a real data analysis will show him to be a few bricks short of full load. For a man of his supposed intelligence he can’t seem to come to grips with the idea of how illegals overload all systems from biogeochemical to social-economic ones. A quick example of this is their destruction of small local hospitals by their use of the emergency rooms and what it does to the cost of everything in the hospital. There is no free lunch and mostly the middle class end up paying for this just like Obama care.
Yes, legal immigration hurts America too especially in the computer fields where they can import Indian programmers for a third of the cost of the US programmers. You get what you pay for. American workers often refer to these Indian programmers as “Cut and Paste Code Monkeys.” If you ever wonder why software even today seems like a Beta product look carefully at the code and who is writing this bloated junk. Let’s face it we are screwed by both illegal and legal imports and that’s just the way both the Repubs and Demorats want it. The revolution in France would be great if it really accomplished something but Jews won’t give up the world that easily. Remember Occupy? It was quickly infiltrated by the Obama’s FBI and destroyed. You don’t think these Jewish groups pay Obama and his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars for their speeches for nothing do you?
Who are great so? Some voted for Merkel, others did for Trump … etc.
LOL…..the American alt right reminds me of monkey number three in the famous monkey experiment .
Scientist studying aggression used 5 monkeys . Monkey number 1 was the top aggressor and beat up on monkey number 2. Monkey number 2 beat up on monkey 3, monkey number 3 beat up on monkey 4 and 4 beat up on poor bottom monkey number 5. The scientist injected monkey number 3 as a mid level subject of the aggressive monkey hierarchy with testosterones to see if he would become aggressive against monkey 1 and 2 above him.
It didn’t work, all number three did was beat up on monkey 4 below him even more.
Wake me when the alt right monkeys stop sitting around grooming Trump and picking fleas off him and their ‘conservative’ heroes and go after the number 1 monkeys.
Oh yes, Hollande and Sarkozy will confirm it.
Yes, not too bad. But where Israel comes? It is the poison that kills and keep poisoning any thing good.
So your position is that we are there for altruistic purposes and not corporate profits?
Unmarried, childless, extremely vain and surrounds himself with exotic, young men…at least Macron is married.
Listen Cohn Bendit explains things past now as follows: He did only pretend to have paractised mild forms of pedophilia – – in order to – – – – -make money (sell his zeitgeist-attuned books). – Chuzpe, no? – Real Chutzpah!
Best of course is subjective judgment.
What strikes me in France is the inefficiëncy, the love of bureaucracy, that goes back to before the storming of the Bastille.
The French kings were in the habit of introducing new administrative rules, for the execution of these the French people had to pay.
Those that executed the rules, solicitors, for example, could buy from the king the right to execute these rules.
Buying real estate in France for this reason still is very expensive, France has no ‘kadaster’, do not know the englisch word, but is an office that registers for the whole state ownership of real estate property.
In the absence of such registration the solicitor, notary, whatever, has to go back thirty years in time, investigating the present and all former owners.
If over these thirty years continuous onwnership has existed the ownership of the real estate cannot be contested any more.
Many foreigners buying some dilapitated house in France thus had unpleasant surprises, buying something for € 20.000 one does not expect a bill for transfer for € 10.000.
In what country is the administrative system so foolish as to send tax papers in the regular mail for € 20, asking to send a cheque in the regular mail for this amount ?
Any idiot can understand that the cost to the government is higher than what is paid.
It is not just the government loving unnessary paperwork.
Nevertheless, possibly the French are unique in having learned something of their history.
When the German army in May June 1940 overran France French soldiers used common sense, and simply stopped fighting.
It was not what is commonly seen as desertion, sneaking away.
No, they marched westwards, orderly, when German tanks overtook them, they simply did what the Germans told them over loudspeakers ‘throw your arms away’.
I’ll never know in how far this common sense was caused by the WWI monuments one finds in literally any county, specifying all names of those who died in WWI.
French culture does exist, there is no such thing as a USA culture
So, I picked the wrong time to buy my chateau?
Macron stole the election, it is asserted.
But how did he accomplish this marvelous feat ?
I was in France during the elections, but never understood how it was possible that a relatively unknown former Rotschild banker, with a brand new political party, consisting of mainly non politicians, could become president, and, be it with just 15% of the possible votes, got some 375 of the 600 seats in parliament.
His slogans meant nothing to me, reform and modernise are not exactly exciting words.
My explanations go no further than that in France, as in most W European countries, socialists lost all trust, neoliberalism being the opposite of social.
Second explanation, fear of leaving the EU, as Mélenchon and Le Pen want.
Mélenchon’s pro immigration policy may have given him the votes of all those in France with a recent migration background, in any case Muslims.
But whatever the cause, the Yellow Vests caused, in my opinion, panic in the rulingEU oligarchies.
Dutch elections are in March, prime minister Rutte wrote an open letter to all Dutch, warning for ‘experiments’, trying to scare us with ‘chaos’ in Britain.
This ‘chaos’ may well backfire, Dutch firms exporting to GB already ask anxious questions about the consequences of a hard Brexit.
Wonder if readers here read about devices fitted on French police armored carriers, supposedly capable of paralysing anyone around the vehicle in an area of sixteen football pitches.
If true, two remarks: authorities have become desperate, and have no idea about what the reaction will be after such a device has been used.
Authorities are desperate: they owe French police overtime payment for € 27 million for the Yellow Vests demonstrations, but cannot pay !
French police, even not taking into consideration back pay, state more and more that they’ve have had enough, fatigue.
Eternal jew
Enjoyed the article, very thought provoking and sensible.
I hate being a pessimistic, however, as someone once said, “optimism is cowardice.”
The levels of non-European immigration experienced by western states over the past 4 decades or so has insured France and Germany and such will have a permenant foreign component within their states forever.
I live in America. The more integration is pushed the more separation their will be.
The only answer is deportation.
In only one thing you are wrong Israel: Spanish food is better .
Such a disappointment and shallow thinking. Fighting for few bucks when only going for jugular going to change things permanently. Unfortunately yellow vests movement does not have real leadership. It was Lenin genius that realized that without proper leadership any uprising going to end without long ter. Positive results for majority. Leaderless mob is stupid and can be distracted and the whole thing watered down. The only thing Shamir got right is that violence is necessary from majority to parasitic minority. The goal should be political, not economic and people should realise that only through expropriation of all means of production and properties and natural resources and socialism communism they can achieve long term success and stability and justice for all. Russia keeps silence because it is capitalistic country, run by olygarhy and people related to defence sector. Obviously they won’t encourage working people uprising elsewhere. Too busy in trying to make their theft of people property permanent. Eventually if those properties are not nationalized and Russian people won’t get all rights enjoyed by Soviet citizens, life will be getting harder and harder and eventually there will be another Russian revolution. I see Putin capitalistic regime as creating long term problems. I understand that Putin is just a cog in this capitalistic system, but there was a moment when he could make a difference and would enter Russian history as one of the greats. Now is too late. He is part of the system and too old.
Great article by a superior writer , I mean in the writing sense lol
Excellent article, but I take exception to one small item. California superseded the French in wine quality many years ago, it may be the only thing that hopeless state has gotten right. In blind taste tests even the French experts agree the Cali brews are superior. On all other points I humbly credit the French, especially their culture and women.
Tuer tous les aristos! Des têtes vont tomber!
Macron fails to show leadership. He copycats his predecessor Hollande, who after failing to show leadership, was ousted out of office. At present the French State resembles a labyrinth with the Minotaurus having been substituted by a laboratory mouse. Suppose, the gilets jaunes succeed. Suppose Macron flees the Elysée palace by helicopter and everyone is cheering at this successful revolution instigated by the gilets jaunes. Suppose the very same ‘everyone’ all of a sudden faces the specter of anarchy, with the Minotaurus escaping from the labyrinth, while the French State collapses. Who in France will be able to fight the Minotaurus? Who is able to impersonate Jeanne d’Arc?
France has no ‘kadaster’, do not know the englisch word, but is an office that registers for the whole state ownership of real estate property.
In the absence of such registration the solicitor, notary, whatever, has to go back thirty years in time, investigating the present and all former owners.
If over these thirty years continuous onwnership has existed the ownership of the real estate cannot be contested any more.
Many foreigners buying some dilapitated house in France thus had unpleasant surprises, buying something for € 20.000 one does not expect a bill for transfer for € 10.000.
Since September 15 1807, France has a national cadastre.
Here it is: https://www.cadastre.gouv.fr/
At this time, french administration ruled Netherlands. It tried to teach the Dutch the “kadaster” work. It failed at first because of the inability of these messy Dutch (still going today). Fifteen years had to be spent before the Dutch could apply the know-how that had been given to them by France.
Now in 2018, the French have to teach some Dutch how to read their own Wikipedia pages.
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kadaster_(Nederland)
There is Southern culture — food, cuisine, literature, music. The Southern people, of course, are the first target in the war of annihilation being waged by (((them))).
(((USA culture))) is porn, conspicuous consumption, stupidity and Desmond the 10-year-old drag queen.
I blame the Fokkers. They knocked the stuffing out the French three times in a row. By 2020 France will have a bigger population than Germany. No one in Germany can even conceive of a successful war any more, but French population policy marches on like a zombie stormtooper.
{ he stole its election,}
You have said at many posts that Macron stole the election.
I am curious as to how is this possible or how he did it.
At the final count he got something like 66% to Le Pen’s 33%.
I could see the high probability of theft if the count was close, say 47% vs 48% or something.
But how is it possible to steal that many votes in an open society like France where votes are so closely monitored, checked, etc.
I can understand how it’s done in some third world country, but how is that level of theft even possible in France. Weren’t Le Pen’s people/supporters watching the polling stations?
I agree that Macon came out of nowhere (as I see it from here in California), and the final 2-to-1 win is strangely lopsided for someone who was neck-to-neck with others in the 1st round*, but it still puzzles me as to the mechanisms of the theft. Did Macron have _direct_ help from inside the Establishment or the French deep state?
_________________________
* https://www.gouvernement.fr/en/final-results-of-the-first-round-of-the-2017-presidential-election-drawn-up-by-the-constitutional
Breakdown of votes:
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan: 1,695,000
Marine Le Pen: 7,678,491
Emmanuel Macron: 8,656,346
Benoît Hamon: 2,291,288
Nathalie Arthaud: 232,384
Philippe Poutou: 394,505
Jacques Cheminade: 65,586
Jean Lassalle: 435,301
Jean-Luc Mélenchon: 7,059,951
François Asselineau: 332,547
François Fillon: 7,212,995
The socialdemocratic euro-american model born after WWII is exhausted , it has ruined us .
After 50 years of western decadence , since May 1968 , socialdemocracy ( a nice name for bio comunism ) is killing us .
Probably in the next 50 years we will see the rise of a new right , tough and mean , that will reverse all the changes produced by the Frankfurt School inspired May 1968 , and will think of socialdemocracy as of a historical pest ,as one of the worse heresies in the history of mankind .
Silly french , in May 68 they were reading and following Marcuse ! . At least the green vests have the common sense to see that the king is naked , and crying enough !!
The French in 2005 rejected the so called EU constitution, that yet came under the name of Treaty of Lisbon.
The so called elites did not care about the rejection, in EP it was said ‘they do not know what they’re doing’.
At the time I wondered what would happen in the longer run, in the short run happened what anyone could foresee, less and less sovereignty.
France never succeeded in keeping its budget deficit withing the euro 3%.
Under Brussels pressure influence of labour unions was diminished.
The idea was to make France more competitive by lowering labour costs, thus lower wages, pensions not corrected for inflation, pension at a later date, less compensation to pay by firing people.
Thus, making ordinary French poorer.
As the ruling class completely failed in convincing the majority of the French of the necessity of these reforms, at the same time being exposed as corrupt, ordinary French now have had enough.
Macron not a leader, he became president at the moment the French socialists had fallen into total disrepute, ordinary French saw no socialism whatsoever any more in their socialist party.
Cannot see how anyone now could have succeeded in continuing EU policies.
That Macron did stupid things, his Versailles speech, for example, clear.
Stating that there is no French culture.
But things like this are just minute details.
What is at stake is neoliberalism, globalisation, Brussels trying to create what more and more is called European Reich, or EUSSR.
In Spanish : Catastro , kadaster in dutch , in french Cadastre
Again you do not know what you’re talking about.
When I describe in detail how in France the ownership of real estate is transferred the thought does not even cross your mind that with such a detailed description I know what I’m talking about.
There indeed is something in France called cadastre, alas all it does is registering mortgages.
For the answers to this , read The Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed and The Committee of 300 by Dr. John Coleman and The Protocols of Zion and the 10 planks of the communist manifesto.
Wonder if readers here read about devices fitted on French police armored carriers, supposedly capable of paralysing anyone around the vehicle in an area of sixteen football pitches.
If true, two remarks: authorities have become desperate, and have no idea about what the reaction will be after such a device has been used.
That’s not lethal device. So what?
Authorities are desperate: they owe French police overtime payment for € 27 million for the Yellow Vests demonstrations, but cannot pay !
Since you are an economist, aren’t you? you know that € 27 million is nothing in french State budget.
Therefore, your data is wrong.
Macron stole the election.
I am curious as to how is this possible or how he did it.
As I said, you need to know the detail of the story. Thus I was not speaking about the well-known datas from election day. Everything went ok that day.
All the trick happened during the year before election day. In short, Macron was able to decide who will be its competitors. Let’s say that its previous work in french government gave him knowledge about any money flowing between the state coffer and private account of politicians (tax cheating, undue salary, and so on). I will not elaborate more, but to say that the results of both primaries went unexpectedly…
Satanism RULES In Present Spenglerian “Decline Of West”
Simple answer to ur question is central-banking, as done by ECB, as here in Jew S A, the US Federal Reserve Bank–which central-bank LITERALLY just prints (or digitalizes) currency (not real money which is gold/silver) out of nothing but paper and ink, which gives a God-like power to whoever controls such central-bank (Jews and satanic cohorts, naturally), buying and controlling nearly all politicians, judges, and everyone, w. very few exceptions.
Here in Jew S A, there’s something called “electronic voting” which is notoriously fraudulent, manifesting in every election.
So in Macron’s case, it was simple matter to insert him and w. abundantly funded publicity, to signal the satanic-”liberal”-leftist-”progressive” bloc that here’s their man–no less than hitlery Clinton here in Jew S A.
Note, sociologically, there are only small minorities on either end of political spectrum who are active-minded, and psychologically energetic, the rest of the population, being goons, fools, and suckers just want “bread and circuses,” and to going along w. whatever fashionable crowd–Macron was their man EXACTLY as was the old, sick, murdering lesbian, hitlery.
U must realize and understand, as economic and historical principle, that the central-bankers, long as their currency is still acceptable to the people as payment for goods and svcs, are ALL-POWERFUL–just like anywhere else in West, or in the whole world, actually–because they OWN everything, quite literally.
So what happened was that Macron was the analog of Obola (Obama) here in Jew S A, who was equally un-known as Macron, but who was simply made to be fashionable and “popular,” so therefore he won, winning the votes of fools and morons. And NOTHING will change UNTIL the currency goes bust–as is beginning to happen here in Jew S A, though there’s still a leeetle bit of time to go for dollar, not much though.
All real patriots can do is to patiently set things up beginning at very rock-bottom, building a genuine Christian political machine founded on serious philosophic principles, and as things get evermore worse, the currency getting evermore inflated and worthless, the goons, morons, and suckers in the middle btwn Christian and satanic polar opposites moving steadily, even if reluctantly, towards the Christian honesty and truth.
You are too short for this ride, troll.
Sure–married to his mother! And Macron just loves to surround himself with sweaty, black bodies.
Sounds like a Registrar of Deeds.
Culture Of Jew S A?–SATANISM, Of Course, As Evermore People See
Must disagree: we actually have a fairly strong Christian element here in Jew S A, though, unfortunately, so far, most organized are the “Judeo-Christian” (JC–see Whtt.org and TruthTellers.org for expo) heretics, and traitorous scum, who push and support terror-state of Israel–the reason Israeli terror state rules–so far–it will change as it always does for those satanic Jews (which is redundancy–Judaism IS satanism–see below ref.s).
Another strong element is the satanic culture, such as it is, built upon extreme subjectivism, the idea reality is created by means of mentality/consciousness, making oneself God, the Jews dominating and leading naturally as they are most satanic (see Talmudical.BlogSpot.com, RevisionistReview.BlogSpot.com, and Come-and-hear.com). Also Jews are most COLLECTIVISTIC in their satanism/subjectivism, most organized, dedicated, and best-led.
But the Christian spirit will rally as more and more people see evermore plainly the actual, outright satanic nature of Judaism, Jews, and their suck-alongs who vastly out-number Jews, but not nearly as well organized. And things are NOT prospering here in Jew S A, the currency getting evermore weak and worthless, the debt getting greater–which all makes the satanists and Jews stick-out more plainly for what they’re all about, the people evermore aware of the mass-murdering Israeli-terror state.
No € 27 million:
https://www.vrt.be/vrtnws/nl/2018/12/18/nieuw-protest-in-frankrijk-na-de-gele-woede-nu-blauw-protest/
Clear as mud
Merci, Monsieur Israel Shamir.
Many thanks for this excellent article.
With your permission: I will add a few points.
1. I am not an anti-Semite; I like Arabs.
The overwhelming majority of Jews are not Semites (peoples from the Middle East). The major anti-Semites are Zionist Jews, who steal from, murder, denigrate, and destroy whole nations in the Middle East (such as Palestine), form ultra-terrorist groups, ISIS, Al Quaida, Haganah, overthrew Our American Republic on November 22, 1963, murdered thousands on 9/11, and butchered the Liberty sailors, among other numerous crimes.
2. Alain Soral, France and Europe’s finest Philosopher, is a friend of and supporter of Dieudonné France’s finest, and most popular Comedian/Humorist.
3. Dieudonné has been at the Yellow Vest demonstrations (and photographed there). He has spoken (on his web site, and at his own large rallies), at length on the Yellow Vests, and, along with Alain Soral, and Jean Marie Le Pen, have set the stage/opened the door for the Yellow Vest Rebellion. Marine Le Pen, also, and despite her cowardly ritual praying at the Wailing Wall, deserves some credit for motivating the Yellow Vests, as she repeatedly voiced opposition to the Global Imperialists (at least of the EU).
4. Both Soral, and Dieudonné have been ruthlessly blocked out of American Media. I showed some videos of Dieudonné’s performances to my nearest African American neighbors. They were amazed, and are now, among his strongest supporters. He is specially appreciated by the members of our local Haitian Church. It is obvious why Dieudonné is prevented from coming from America (a fact Americans have no knowledge of), as he would be social-dynamite (imagine Malcolm X reappearing).
In America:
</b>We have our Moral Duty – to Restore Our Republic, that was destroyed by the Zionists and their puppets – on November 22, 1963.
God Bless and Merry Christmas to all! [including Ron Unz, Ron Paul, Jesse Ventura, Joan Baez, Dennis Kucinich, Ralph Nader, Cynthia Mckinney, and anyone I have left out -who I like such as Giraldi].
Durruti
RT is in Russian of course
RT НА РУССКОМ
https://russian.rt.com
The author isn’t really saying anything. He’s simply using the now fading gilets jaunes movement to sing Putin’s praises.
You mean all power to the Soviets, don’t you?
Now here is someone who is not afraid to look like a fool.
The police allow the looters to do their looting. They should have allowed the children to burn down the school.
“distinction of having more households where both spouses work (just to make ends meet) than any other state in the Disunion”
That would be because it has more households with both spouses.
And indeed, Putin deserves praise.
So show us that Putin did not win fair Russian elections.
Explain to us why Putin is immensely popular.
Let’s not forget that the French elected Macron (like they didn’t know that he is a Rothschild banker, LOL) and then gave the majority to his “party” in their parliament. So, they created the problem they are now ostensibly trying to solve. If this isn’t stupid, I don’t know what is.
As for blaming Russia for everything, it is becoming truly ridiculous. If you believe Western MSM, Putin is an all-powerful God, electing the US presidents, getting the UK out of EU, bringing down Belgian government, and organizing social protests everywhere. There are very few things left: he was not accused yet of creating solar eclipses and dressing up as an oil tanker and sinking Norwegian warship. I have no doubt that this is coming soon.
For an unbiased observer current behavior of the globalist elites, their subservient secret services and media, looks like the death throes, like headless chicken running around. It is a cold shower for those who sincerely believed in democracy. Cynics can rightly say “I told you so”.
Comes with the territory: you accept that by accepting the job of a paid troll.
RT broadcasts in many languages. That’s what makes lying Western MSM so hysterical.
This is the greatest comment ever written.
In order for them to do as you ask calling for civility and even ethics is nowhere near enough. They must havea unifying moral premise, take the moral high ground and go ape shit. Trump doesn’t cut it. This question of why the right wing doesn’t take to the streets, while these anarcho leftists are, is due to the lack of leftist element. This is what really moves people, not just exclaiming THEY TOOK OUR JOBS! DAM SHITLIBS!!! GARRBLE! GARBLE….
Mr. Shamir,
I read your old article on Cohn[Cohen]-Bendit, thank you for it, how much worse must he be now, 15 years later. Think I may have read it back then, if not yours, similar.
One of my oddities, I am not of that gen., but I believe that only the writing of the Situationists remains relevant to now.
As well as denouncing Baudrillard, when he was a faux-Maosist university professor, they were attacking Cohen-Bendit as the fake, at the time. They surely had the right idea on both, as time has amply demonstrated for both.
Happy and holy Advent season to you,
I think it is too a little too early for Merry Christmas, whichever calendar.
You don’t know France as much as you believe and pretend. Thus you are going mad because one French (myself) gave the proof of the unreliabilty of infos you are providing.
You cannot keep people to check that I’m right, with the link I already gave:
https://www.cadastre.gouv.fr/
On this .gov website, anybody can see the map for every registered small share of french territory, building and flats, and ask to know its owner, and the history of ownership, for a moderate fee. French cadastre always had been this way. It is managed by the french Taxes Department, because its first use is taxing properties.
The sad reality is that those Dutch (yourself?) who had bad surprise when buying french ruins, they had been cheated, and then they had been lied about french cadastre.
You did not knew that the “mortgage registery department” do register every property ownership change. By the way, its name has been changed to a more meaninful one: “Service de publicité foncière”.
The person obviously belongs to the sect worshipping “liberal democracy”. You are asking a true believer to do an impossible thing: denounce his/her God.
Putin’s approval was in the low forties in 2013. Then the US and its sidekicks, in their wisdom, organized and supported a Nazi coup in Ukraine. Putin did not miss the opportunity to take back Crimea, which was illegally (even by loose Soviet standards) added to Ukraine by Khrushchev in 1954 (Sevastopol was never transferred from Russia, mind you). Net result: Putin’s popularity doubled to incredible mid-eighties. Naturally, it could not remain at that sky-high level for long, so now it declined to mid-sixties. To the dismay of the “liberal democracy” sect, this reduced level is higher than “democratic” politicians even dare to dream of. The resulting gnashing of teeth and spreading of lies was quite natural.
You said € 27 million and wanted to demonstrate it by this link:
https://www.vrt.be/vrtnws/nl/2018/12/18/nieuw-protest-in-frankrijk-na-de-gele-woede-nu-blauw-protest/
Your link say either € 275 million either 23 million overduty hours. By the way, was it innocent to use such a link in dutch language? Did you expected I could not check it?
That’s your dutch link, that you provided, it shows you were wrong. It also casts some doubts about your honesty or litteracy.
Except
I do agree with your post.
I could’ve even agreed with that “socialism” if you’d put “national” before it. Can’t happen, of course.
I won’t answer you on this.
Be nice.
Go up the thread, and check first what I said.
so the Jewish communist calls for violence from White Nationalists.
Hey there Old Pioneer, lets get some guns and do something, anything. I will follow you when you put yourself at the tip of the spearhead, the Vanguard, the Leninist Party leading the Way to Paradise.
The East is Red, Bolshevism is Jewish, Communism Forever! Whiteness is Dead Actually… so the Revolution is now Rainbow.
Old commies never die, they just inch along with their lips flapping and dribbling Revolutionary twice chewed vomit.
Joe Webb
Sure, all those Dutch who bought and buy French real estate are cheated on by French notaries and real estate agents, none of them files a complaint with the French police, none mentions how they have been had on the sites for Dutch with property in France.
On top of all this, when you buy real estate in France you get copies of all the previous ownership certificates, where you see that all French citizens have been cheated too.
From which psychiatric asylum did you escape ?
Or is it simply that you do not understand that the French mortgage registration does not prove ownership ?
Let me waste one more sentence on you, in the Netherlands registration in our kadaster is proof of ownership.
Typical signs of multiple personality, I am afraid that something is wrong with Peter.
He needs help.
Magnificent piece of work. Shamir can write if he wants to.
What about the Jew, Israel? Even on the side of Soral, it’s Gilad, Norman and you…
Oh, great rejoinder from a mental midget! Run along and let the adults speak.
That is what has changed. Once the realization that things are no longer ‘normal‘ hits middle class the system has to change. It will take years but it will happen.
A few years back the elites started with ‘there is no alternative‘, this is ‘inevitable‘ and ‘new normal‘. It was a sign of the dead-end that they managed to get into – they no longer even bothered to promise bright futures as they did in the first few decades of neo-liberalism.
Usually the system breaks at one of its weaker spots (I am not sure France will be it). But once the system breaks, as with a balloon, it doesn’t matter what spot exactly burst first, it collapses very quickly.
This text had been translated into French
http://plumenclume.org/blog/414-gilets-jaunes-la-fin-de-la-dystopie
so you are welcome to forward it to your French friends!
is this Shamir guy really Jewish?
If you really want to help someone who has been fighting the good fight for years now consider sending some money to Gilad Atzmon who is still suffering financially after his recent legal battle with you know who in the UK.
https://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2018/11/26/gilad-needs-additional-support
“The demands of the GJ are already better than anything proposed by political parties of the left and the right. They want the rich to pay too, not only the middle class. They want to roll back privatizations, especially of the railways, re-install the dismissed workers and employees, recruit doctors to hospitals and teachers for schools, to put an end to the dismantling of the welfare state. Leave the EU, leave NATO, stop wars abroad. Stop the massive migration to the country and at the same time stop the looting of the former French Africa, because it is this looting that is pushing the Africans to a mass flight to France. Drop out of competition who will make more concessions to corporations and their owners, i.e. tax the international companies.”
The list might not be in bullet form, but I would suggest that this list is substantive enough to make revolutionary changes to how government is meted out for its citizens.
Also, what I noticed, is that the GJ movement is not predicated on “what group does one represent”, but on common dissatisfaction with the prevailing government. At least in Canada, maybe because we have never had to defend ourselves, the divide and conquer over who one politically beds with is more important than collective protest.
Identity politics at its incestuous best!
Dutch CPB, Central Plan Office, for 2019:
https://www.telegraaf.nl/financieel/2941098/gele-hesjes-bedreiging-economie
„De gevolgen van de gele- hesjesdemonstraties in Frankrijk, en het oplopende begrotingstekort van de Franse overheid richting 3% bbp, zijn nog moeilijk in te schatten, maar kunnen in potentie de Franse en Europese economie hard raken”, schrijft het planbureau in de nieuwe raming.
Summary:
Yellow Vests, and increasing French budget deficit towards 3% bbp, consequences difficult to forecast, but may harm French and European economy hard.
I feel there has been a misunderstading here.
Yes, I AM saying that what those people demand makes all the sense. Yes….yes…OBVIOUSLY.
What I am also saying is that I do NOT believe they will get those major points from the list of demands above.
Similar to Americans, British, Greeks, Italians…….
So, yes, the mood of the middle class is, AT LAST, where it is supposed to be.
That is not enough, as we’ve seen before. Far from it.
A lot of people on this planet have proper mood and nothing of substance comes out of it.
Even after…haha….recognized as Neocon here I can’t help but point to Palestinians here.
So, yes, fine, nice….but too early to be optimistic. I am aware that a common person today can’t retain history longer than 3 months, but, still….Greece, Brexit, Trump.
Patience. Nobody could imagine it happening in Russia. It did.
The bonfire of vainities has been replaced by the vulgarities of the predatory class.A domician friar and a tradesman with a yellow vest share a common history.They both point to the failure of church and state to aid the plight of the working class man.
You do not understand.the american people are scared shitless of the military industrial complex and government.they would not dare take to the streets the way the french have
Fascinating article!
Israel wrote: “Paris sets fashion;”
In contrast, in cities across the “Homeland” Federal & State Department of Corrections have set fashions. Please refer to the link below and how Bob Barker walked the Green Mile?
https://www.bobbarker.com/products/clothing.html
.
they also have awful bread, badly behaved kids, fat men and ugly women…but hey-ho…and as for this current revolt…..well now, what did they expect – Macron to hand out gold pieces…well not exactly, but something close – though certainly not in the form of an old Franc – they happily threw that away for the bank of Euro…then after years of standing by and doing nothing as their country collapsed around them and the noose drew ever close – along come a little French Cherry – sits himself in the Élysée Palace – and sends out one big laugh the nation – “too late – you been done again”….. . will they ever learn ?
“They want the rich to pay too, not only the middle class.”
Keep dreaming. The rich control the government and not the other way around.
We were not speaking about every Dutch but the one who had bought a cheap dilapidated house, since your comment#50. Injured pride makes you going the dishonest way.
You pretended their problem was caused by the absence of cadaster. You said:
This France has no ‘kadaster’, do not know the englisch word, but is an office that registers for the whole state ownership of real estate property., and that’s why the notary had to do extensive and costly search about previous ownership.
Yes some stupid Dutch (yourself? just asking) had been cheated, since there is no costly search to be done: all datas are in the french cadaster and “hypothèques”.
For your information, in France every real-estate transaction is legally constrained to be recorded in “Service de Publicité Foncière” a.k.a “hypothèques (mortgage)”, which is linked to cadastre.
Unrecorded transaction (that is: only notary work) are not complete Title of Ownership.
Yes I can not understand ignorant bullshit.
In real life in France:
1) Recording in the French mortgage registration service is mandatory for every real-estate ownership. I already told you several times. Had you understood the meaning of “every ownership”? Did you understand this meaning is different from “every mortgage”?
2) These records make the best proof of ownership
3) in case you lost the Title of Ownership for your real estate, you can get a valid copy from your notary OR from the “Service de Publicité Foncière” a.k.a. “hypothèques (mortgage registration). Both kind of copy have equal value as Title of Ownership.
You are making a poor show of yourself, because you believed that the mortgage registration service manages only mortgages, and you were too proud to understood your error. Your notary took advantage of your ignorance. He charged you for work which did not happen.
Are there any signs of this happening?
What an ugly language you dutch have , really ugly writen as well as spoken .
Being Holland a fiscal paradise for pirates who plunder all the EU and part of the world , how does your bought papers dare to teach lessons to France ? you swamp pharisees .
American’s sit on their fat ass and vote for someone who they believe will lead them out of bondage into the land of milk and honey. You get back what you give, and you can’t give much with a smart phone stuck to your face and your ass strapped to a couch screaming “hand me another beer, the game’s about to start”.
So, they created the problem they are now ostensibly trying to solve. If this isn’t stupid, I don’t know what is.
Yes you don’t know what stupid is. Let me give you an exemple of actually stupid: the anon guy from TN who has no clue of the actual story, nevertheless he believes he’s so smart that he knows enough to judge other people.
The fraction of people like that is about the same in the US, Europe, Canada, and even Australia. That explains why Europeans keep electing pathetic nonentities subservient to the Empire (May, Macron, Merkel, to name just a few), and so do Canadians (Trudeau and the previous cuck) and Australians (quite a few recent PMs). So, your point is?
Thanks Israel for the article and great embeded video, which, aside from the great (possibly) inadvertant humor at the beginning, in which the fat lady claims she’s protesting because she (other people, presumably) don’t have enough food, finally sheds some light into who the protesters are and what they want.
Generally, I wish people would make themselves more aquatinted with basic economic concepts; I mean someone complaining about parking fees, tickets, in a city of several million people with public streets, etc may not fully appreciate subtleties about incentives and time preferences.
However that may be, the protesters really are middle class people (generally even neo-liberal in terms of politics) who are damned pissed. And before people dismiss their plight as being “French.” I’m not entirely sure we may consider ourselves safe from such a situation.
The greatest strength of Les Gilets Jaunes is that it’s leaderless. Hierarchial organisations are tailor-made for authorities to infiltrate, disrupt/discredit and destroy. Just look at what became of the Tea Party.
When is America going to get a 6 billion and and investment package from the USA?
Thanks for on-the-topics comment.
The Masters don’t control anymore the narrative.
I’m not sure we should wish the system break.
You’ve seen the photos of Macron posing with half naked black men. I’m sure you popped wood Tyrion 2.
And your fantasy boy Macron is married to a 65 year old woman. He is 40. No kids. No surprise.
You go, Tyrone 2.
When is America going to get a 6 billion and an investment package from the USA?
What’s worse?–”Stupid”–Or Gross Chutzpah?
Good gravy, Parisian Jew, but u don’t seem to even imagining ur own chutzpah and hubris, do u? Ur (above-quoted) statement can just as easily be applied to u, right? How do u say “anon” “has no clue of the actual story”?–doesn’t that imply that u urself know all about it?–even though u give no details?–what amazing CHUTZPAH.
“[H]e believes he’s so smart”?–HOW do u know that?–why isn’t he simply offering his honest opinion? And how is ur own statement anything other than ur own opinion?
Perhaps most of all, HOW are u urself not “judging” “anon”?–WHAT CHUTZPAH. Are u just kidding all of us, or are u serious?–tell us.
Fair Question:
Answer:
The so-called ‘Occupy Wall Street’ is/was a counterinsurgent phony – pretend to be resist scam controlled by the Democrat Gang. The imperialist Democrat controlled Occupy Movement was utilized to mobilize the Party base for the coming election. The movement helped the Dem gang to elect Hollywood Obomber. The movement was reeled in, as one reels in a fish, the day after Obomber’s election.
The ‘Occupy’ fraud is the twin of the Republican Gang’s ‘Tea Party’ movement. Neither ‘movement’ has been seen in years, as they have no real legs to stand upon. These phony fronts have no independent reality-foundation, and are both as fake as the politicians they helped to elect.
Conversely:
The Yellow Vests of France inherit a many generations National tradition of Political Class Struggle.
They have spiritual and political leaders, all but unknown to Americans – such as Alain Soral, (Europe’s finest Philosopher, Dieudonné, France’s finest comedian and humorist (comparable to our Mark Twain), Jean Marie Le Pen, and to a lesser degree, his daughter, Marine Le Pen. There are numerous other French Rebels, including some Union leaders.
The Yellow Vests are demanding a return to the French Republic (minus Zionist Rothschild control, and their minion, Macron).
In America, we must begin anew, with only dim but fond memories when we bravely stood at Lexington and Concord.
We must also Restore Our Democratic Republic, that was destroyed, along with our last Constitutional President, John F. Kennedy, on November 22, 1963.
May God Bless Our Country!
{As I said, you need to know the detail of the story. }
That’s why I asked.
{ I will not elaborate more, ….}
I take that as you don’t really know.
Thanks for the reply just the same.
Cadastre etymology:
… from Late Greek katastichon notebook, from Greek kata by + stichos row, line
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/cadastre
u give no details
Lots of details are available everywhere. This is the fourth paper on Gilets Jaunes. You can read these papers and the comments.
Specifically: AnonTN said that French voted for Macron. That’s a very superficial report of what happened. I already explained how Macron stole its election. And it has been repeated everywhere that Macron never had more than 20% or 25% actual support at this time.
I will not elaborate. You already got much more than you deserve, due to your paranoid agressiveness which makes any exchange with you a very boring task. I cannot even enjoy from you as a laughing matter, because you are polluting the threads of comments about what happens currently in my country.
If Sadat is smart, he will make a peace with ISIS, Then he will be able to push out Kurd’s, and possibly he can bite off good part of Iraqi territory. And so build much more powerful Syria than it was before, (After all ISIS did not want to fight him, so he owes them!!!!)
So, French never elected Macron? Or never gave his joke of a party a huge majority in French parliament? Who’s to blame, then? Brits? Germans? Americans? Russians? Or maybe it’s all Burkina Faso’s fault?
Sorry to be rude, but every nation has the government it deserves. That includes La Belle France.
Are you actually the kind of who don’t understand when and why they have to read between the lines?
What I said is quite enough for smart people if they know about politics as it actually goes.
Whatever way you vote Joe, ain’t gonna change a dime. I can put a month’s paycheck on it. Trump was the best we could do and look how’s that turning out to be [still better than a killary though but not even barely enough]. Europeans at least know how to take to the streets. If not for our treasonous neo-cons putting our boys to (((protect them from the evil russkies))), there’d be a lot more protests. Those ‘cheese eating surrender monkeys’ are way more courageous than we can ever be for now
No wall, no mass immigration moratorium (both illegal and legal), no stopping the H1bs, no stopping the Israel firster neocons, nothing of substance. The only thing trump did was to bring some topics to the mainstream. And you can forget about a similar MAGA man talking the helm anytime soon. In just another 8 to 10 years there’d be more POC than whites and then voting would become a farce for us.
But go ahead. Keep believing voting would take us out of this morass anytime now. It’s a pipe dream and a circus at best
My point is people think all they have to do is show up to a voting booth and pull a lever. If their guy(or gal)wins that is all that is required of them. Out of the millions and millions who vote, you will be lucky to find a few hundred who will show up to a local city, county, or state government meeting and voice their opinion on anything. These same people cry about what the schools are teaching their children and will never call a school official to speak a word in opposition to what is going on. If you fail to play an active role in government, you deserve the screwing you are going to get.
The Yellow Vests are where every American should be, in the street’s demanding the return to a sane government which caters to those who pay for that government and not the globalist, elitist, bankster slime balls.
I do not agree with this at all.
The government and the financial interests that own the government are very dangerous because they are very capable of ruining the individual quietly. Like what happened to the poor fool in Virginia who ran over those people. I think he was afraid and was trying to escape. I do not think he intended to deliberately kill people. Yet he was sentenced to jail forever and he is only a kid while the government (police) failed totally to protect lawful protesters from the leftist mobs.
Also, if you do not adhere to the narrative, perhaps question the holocaust or doubt the revealed truth that all races are created equal, you are likely to lose your job and may eventually be imprisoned in this land of the free and home of the brave at the rate the whores in Congress pass unconstitutional hate crime laws.
So the main danger anyone in America faces today is the silent attack and destruction by a leviathan government-business amalgam that demands total obeisance to the narrative.
But if our unacknowledged police state starts to shoot and kill protesters in the street, particularly peaceful protesters, the Civil War will have started.
Why do you think the usual suspects are so keen to get their hands on the guns?
No, the police state had better watch itself. The worse thing they could do is to start firing. Better commit their murders covertly through the injustice system or the imposition of financial ruin.
You may think the patriotic spirit in America is dead, I think you are wrong and it would only take one bloody Sunday to start a war in this tinderbox of a Republic.
Tell you what, I agree with that. However, to be effective, this movement must involve 30-50% of the electorate. Otherwise it fizzles out without any result, like the Occupy movement in the US or Gilets Jaunes in France. The real question is, how to make a great mass of people active.