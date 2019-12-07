"For the Love of Jews"

England and France, two antagonists, two mainstays of European civilisation, are simultaneously engulfed in paroxysm of Judeophilia. The result of the forthcoming very important parliamentary elections in Britain hinges on this issue, with Labour and Tories competing who will express their love of Jews more profusely, while the Jews can’t decide whom they loath less. France, after a year of the middle-class Yellow Vests rebellion, enters the fresh working class uprising with million strikers rioting on the streets, but its parliament finds prime time to ponder and rule how Frenchmen should love Jews and hate those who hate them. What is the meaning of this charade?
Surely they do not argue about Jewish cuisine. While palatable, it is rarely more than that. A proof can be found in Israel, where Arab food rules, Japanese is recognised, Italian cherished but Jewish cuisine shines by its absence. It is not Jewish noses, though a significant feature of facial anatomy, they are not more elaborate or prominent than, say, Sicilian. It is all about ideas.
Judeophilia, love of Jews is a troublesome symptom of a dangerous malady, of elites’ estrangement from its working classes, the malady presently in full bloom in France and England. Judeophilia strikes divided societies and could lead to their collapse much faster than its Siamese counter-twin, antisemitism. It did so in the past, most famously in Kingdom of Poland, where the szlachta (nobility) loved Jews and despised ordinary folks, the bydlo (rednecks), until their state collapsed. In a Christian, or post-Christian society, Jews are a symbol, a signifier of a certain attitude and behaviour that is profoundly non-Christian.
Jews are a small minority that defies the large society and opposes it. Jews care for themselves and disregard the majority and its needs; they have no scruples beyond prescribed by the criminal law; they feel no communality with the majority. Jews do not share communion with majority, and do not appeal to the same deity. Jews prosper when the majority regresses. They are fast to see a break and use it for their advantage.
We won’t enter a discussion whether the real Jews fit the description, and to what extent. That is how they are perceived by those who love them and who hate them. There were Jews who acted against the paradigm, and they weren’t considered ‘good for Jews’. Bruno Kreisky, the Austrian Chancellor, Lazar Kaganovich, the Soviet official, Leon Trotsky or Torquemada weren’t ‘good for Jews’. And there are plentiful Gentiles who were considered ‘good for Jews’, like Hillary Clinton or Tony Blair. Usually they were bad for everybody else. So, while we shall defer our judgment on ‘real Jews’, there is no doubt that philo-Semites are bad for your health.
The dominant economic and political paradigm, Neo-Liberalism claims that Jewish attitude is the right one, and that we all should emulate Jews. This is an impossible claim; a majority can’t emulate a minority. A society whose members relate to each other as Jews-to-Gentiles is a cannibals’ cabal, and that is exactly what happens in our world. Jews prosper because they are few; if all emulate Jews, the result is misery, not prosperity. An all-Jewish society can’t exist; Israel is a place where Thai, Chinese, Ukrainians and Palestinians work, the Russians and Druze guard them, while Jews do usual Jewish things.
In England, the Jews are divided about Boris Johnson. They do not want Brexit to succeed, but the access of Corbyn scares them even more. Corbyn is an avowed enemy of … no, not of Jews, but of neo-liberalism. Combine it with his rejection of Israeli politics, and you come to the sum of anti-Jewish attitudes. Yes, Corbyn is anti-Jewish, if you wish, even anti-Semite, i.e. a man whom Jews hate, for he is against both Jewish modes of operation, the capitalist and the Zionist. He is perfectly ok with people of Jewish origin, he has no prejudice, he is no racist, but it is irrelevant. His victory won’t be ‘good for Jews’, neither for Jews who bleed Palestine, nor for Jews who prosper at the expense of the British worker. Perhaps Corbyn would be wonderful for Jewish workers, but they are not represented in the Board of Deputies, and the Chief Rabbi does not care for them.
On the international scene, Corbyn is not a friend of NATO. If he could he would take the UK out of this obsolete military alliance. So would President Trump, who is looking for a justification to steer the US out of NATO. Jews do not like this attitude. For them, the US and the UK should stay in NATO, for NATO is a strong defender and supporter of the Jewish state.
Brits have a difficult choice in the coming elections. Johnson is not too bad, and his stand against EU should be applauded. Corbyn is likely to seek compromise on every position, including Brexit, immigration, NATO, but his initial stand is good. For a working man, he is the right choice. And the Jewish attitude to him is a strong indicator: of the two contenders, Corbyn would be better for those who do not emulate Jews.
France
In France, the Jews are very close to power, and it is usually a sign that things do not go well for native middle and working classes. Indeed things go from bad to worse. While a million of French workers demonstrated against Macron’s government, the French parliamentarians discussed antisemitism. Not surprisingly, they accepted the definition produced by a Jewish organisation. Demurring against this definition caused a lot of trouble for Corbyn; Macron had learned a lesson.
I am all for such definitions; their scope is too narrow, if anything. I’d prefer a broad definition that would describe as anti-Semite any person who attends a church or a mosque; who does not contribute to Jewish settlements; who does not believe in God-chosen Jewish nation being above all mortal laws. Maybe then the Gentiles would be healed of their fear of being labelled ‘anti-Semite’. This fear kills their souls more than the accusation. Though, best of people, Shakespeare, St John the Divine, Dostoyevsky and Chesterton are considered anti-Semites, and it did not diminish their fame and glory.
You can’t escape this label; if they want they will attach it to your name. Likewise, a man can’t avoid being called a male chauvinist and accused of harassment by a radical feminist. Anna Ardin, the Swedish feminist who accused Julian Assange of rape and destroyed his life as surely as if she’d knifed him, also accused a student of harassment because he avoided looking at her. Such accusations should be shrugged off.
France is not doing well because its elites are engaged in the rip-off and sale of their country’s industrial, political, and cultural assets. In the last few years, France had lost Alstom, Pechiney, Technip, Alcatel. These premium assets were lost to US companies. French businessmen and officials who were supposed to care about French heirlooms, betrayed their trust and defrauded their country, that’s why France is not doing well.
Not all of these treacherous men are Jewish, not by a long chalk. But Jews are invaluable partners in such publicity-shy schemes, and that’s why: “The Shoah Memorial is a secular temple for the entirety of France’s post-Christian elite. Holocaust foundations, Jewish communal projects, Jewish benevolent societies and Jewish philanthropies allow the Jewish community to discourage reporting affairs they are involved in. They can facilitate the deals in obscurity” – I was told by a knowledgeable Jewish person, well versed with goings-on within the French Jewish community and in the higher business, banking and political circles of the Republic. I’ll call him JT (I shall share more of his knowledge in the next essay – ISH). – “Jewishness has once again become a way of avoiding scrutiny and accountability. Only anti-Semites dare to see a link between the sale of Alstom, Macron’s career, the Rothschilds, and the Jewish community.” Wink wink.
“At two crucial moments Jewish communal support was decisive to Macron’s political career; first, at the second tour of the French elections, in which major Jewish organizations unanimously cajoled and preached the Macron vote to all and sundry; second, to suppress the Yellow Vests Uprising. Only anti-Semites dare to think the Rothschilds had anything to do with either.”
JT is very critical with France and French people: “French White gentiles are ashamed of their past and identity, flee into hedonism, profligacy, drugs, anti-depressants, libertinism, pornography, and homosexuality. Their Stockholm syndrome is driven by an extra-European-birth-cohort whose numbers now exceed that of the native population. Unwilling to fight for their land and heritage, ignorant of their past and increasingly illiterate, their love of France is futile, superfluous, and incoherent at best.
“As France increasingly resembles a North African backwater, its Jews, the chief facilitators of this demographic shift, have become its chief losers, and a process of Jewish de-assimilation from the Republic has began. French Jews cannot identify with a society on its last legs, and a spineless native population. In such circumstances, French Jews shift their focus to survival and opportunism, not to national defence. Israel, Miami, New York have become second homes. France’s Jewish patricians (all to the last dual-citizens since the fifties), are helpless. Their ties to an increasingly hard-up Israel and to the powerful Jewish American community make them leaders of the fire-sale of France’s industrial, political, and cultural assets. France is sliding into failed nation status in which everyone is abandoning ship.”
French Jews help the US to rob France, says JT. The American companies supported by all-powerful DoJ are the main reason why France does not prosper. When France attempted to tax American Internet companies (Amazon, Google, Facebook) Trump threatened to slap 100% custom duties on French wine. The right choice for France is to part the company with the Yankee predator, to cease paying billions of fines for breaking unjustifiable unilateral American ‘sanctions’, to part with NATO and to laugh at Trump’s demands to pay more for unnecessary American protection. But France, and other European nations are hesitant. They do not jump at the opportunity offered by Trump’s stupidity and arrogance, though the Orange man did everything he could to free the Europeans. He opened the gates, he insulted them and kicked them, but they refused to leave the stables.
An Excellent American expert in International relations, Prof Michael Brenner of Pittsburgh U, has noted:
“Europe’s political class is psychologically unable to break free of its dominant/subordinate relationship with America. This pattern endures despite the presence of a mentally impaired man in the White House. The prognosis, therefore: ‘Wither thou goest, we go!” American leaders have exploited this compulsive deference ruthlessly. It allows Washington to ensure European fealty at virtually no cost. Moreover, they can extract compliance across a wide array of non-security issues – commercial, financial, IT (warring against Huawei), political, diplomatic – by drawing on the same free-floating loyalties.
Europe has been obedient to the siren call of Uncle Sam in following it over the cliff time after time – in Afghanistan, in Iraq (France excepted), on Russia, on Iran (by acquiescing in severe sanctions), on Saudi Arabia, in Yemen, in embracing Bolsonaro (invited Keynoter at Davos), even on Venezuela and Bolivia. The ultimate test will come were Washington to pick a fight with China that it, and the West, cannot win; will Europe then take the final, fatal leap hand-in-hand?”
It appears that love of Jews is an integral element of this fealty, together with LGBT nonsense and other peculiar American imports. Love of Jews and love of America – are they separable at all? If and when France and England regain their independence, their Jews would recover their normal place in their societies. Admittedly, it won’t be a place at the top, but it would be a respectful place of equals in a healthy society, rather than a place of a symbol and a facilitator of foreign influence on the ruins of Europe, as it is now.
Interesting article and perspective. As your average American I haven’t been to any of the places mentioned, but I’m appreciative of getting a perspective about how their cultures/politics operate.
Enjoyed reading the article. Very thought-provoking, which is why I am here.
“ with Labour and Tories competing who will express their love of Jews more profusely, while the Jews can’t decide whom they loath less”
Retarded as always, Israel.
Corbyn has always made his distaste for Jews, aside from a few deracinated commie friends, as explicit as he can get away with. Like racist blacks he also associates with, Corbyn sees Jews as “superwhites.”
This election Jews are going to block-vote for Tories at 80% levels.
On France, it is much the same. Jewish voters love FN, as they should since the Marine took over.
I am sad US Jews are still mostly Dem voting idiots, but it is changing. NYC Jews in Brooklyn all voted Trump.
Le Pen + Wilders + Salvini + Orban + Trump + Bibi + Jair + BoJo = Your commie-dhimmi worst nightmare!
There have been a few articles which show that what you say isn’t true. Just the last one or one of the last:
Smoke without fire: the myth of a ‘Labour antisemitism crisis’
by Jamie Stern-Weiner and Alan Maddison
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/12/smoke-without-fire-the-myth-of-a-labour-antisemitism-crisis/
Even Alderman confirmed this :
“From the other end of the political spectrum, distinguished British Jewish historian Geoffrey Alderman observes that, “[a]s a matter of fact, Jeremy Corbyn has an impressive demonstrable record of supporting Jewish communal initiatives.””
I think its safe to say that people who see themselves as elite identify with Jews.
The Jewish idea is simply elitism. A nation of priests and all that.
People who hate Jews see themselves as inferior and resent Jews for being elite, or are competing for status and somehow see Jews as an obstacle. That’s basically the whole of anti-Semitism.
But most elites simply cooperate and join with Jews. This is why I think there is a permanent fusion between elites and Jews in the West. Jewish power isn’t going away anymore.
The Jewish idea is powerfully appealing to elites – it is basically the private ideology of all elites anyways.
Now, being elite can have its dark side, but it can be very positive as well – paternalism, nobless oblige, stewardship, guardianship, responsibility, charity.
It need not be primarily about exploitation, although no human system can completely do away with that.
So the problem is not so much inherent in elitism, but rather getting the elite to act on its positive side.
Rapier brilliant. Your satire, Mr. Shamir, is among the best of any living writer.
May your spirit endure in the best of worlds.
Professor Kevin MacDonald has categorized the Jews as a hostile elite for a reason. In his usual entertaining and informative way, Israel Shamir reviews, that reason with relation to the catastrophes presently unfolding in both Great Britain and France. Clearly, in order to get one’s elites to act “on its positive side” one has to break the spell the Jew has over them. A spell Shamir calls Judeophilia.
As to Shamir’s rightful claim that the Jews use the USA as a bully boy here’s clear solution:
Lot, like the rest of the Hasbarists here, is trying desperately to insinuate himself into what he sees as an alt-right audience. They all push faux-alt-right themes and try to associate themselves with pro-whiteness. All of this, of course, is merely a cover for their authentic objective–pushing pro-Jew views and co-opting the “alt right” in order to harness it to the goals of Jewry. It’s worked with a large section of the Christian Right so why not the alt-righters, reason these dear elders of Zion.
In the mid-2oth century the Jew party line was that Islam had treated Jews better than Christianity historically, and since treating Jews well is, in the Jew’s mind, the ultimate moral achievement, well, wasn’t it clear that Islam was morally superior? This meme was part of a larger campaign to reshape Christianity to suit the Jew’s needs.
Flash forward to the present when Muslims no longer seem to serve the Jew as a rhetorical device nearly as well as they once did. First, the Jew has been fairly successful at saddling and bridling institutional Christianity. Second, it has become clear to the Jew that they will never willingly accept the imposition of the Judenreich in Palestine, and third, the immigration tidal wave that the Jew did so much to bring about is now starting to be seen as a problem for Jews. And so our sweet jew hypocrites have commenced a 180 degree turn. Now all our sweet ones want to talk about is “Judeo-Christian” this and “Judeo-Christian” that. Even 50 years ago, the word “dhimmi” would virtually never have passed a Jew’s lips. Now it’s all the the conniving, insinuating Jew can talk about.
It’s typical Jew Orwellianism: “We’re at war with Islam. We’ve always been at war with Islam.” (The word “antisemitism,” by the way, derives from the notion that Jewish semites were historically a fifth column inside Europe aiding the larger Semitic demographic in the Middle East and North Africa, especially Arabs, in its fight with Christendom.)
Lot thinks that this shtick will play well in these parts. Since the aggressive, Israel-promoting, war-loving Jew has been alienating the left more and more, he is desperate to worm his loathsome way into the echt right. And since so many grass-roots conservatives and reactionaries reject Jew neoconservatism, the Jew is now trying to wheedle his way into the right writ large, which, of course, our sweet Jews have traditionally despised and denigrated. So what we see taking place is a gradual Jew migration from subversive, anti-establishment faux-left to establishment faux-left to Neo-conservative faux-right to Likudnik, “nationalist” faux-right, which is what Lot, AaronB, our resident Medusa, Fran Taubman, et al. Notice how “faux” and “Jew” just go naturally together.
In some places the conniving Jew has had some success. At American Renaissance, shabbosgoy Jared Taylor has implemented an unwritten and unspoken policy of barring Jew-critical comments while encouraging without restraint negro-critical, Islam-critical, feminist-critical and other such comments. Here though, he faces quite a bit more of a challenge, trying to bamboozle an audience that is very well versed in Jew machinations and all manner of Jew pilpul and with no top cover for his conniving.
In his comment, Lot tries to ingratiate himself by pushing the Jew’s typical anti-Corbyn line. Corbyn, in point of fact, is way too soft to harbor any real animosity for scheming Jewry, much less to make any such distaste explicit. Corbyn has allowed a number of key Labor leaders like Ken Livingston to be lynched by the Jews. Yet organized Jewry still detests Corbyn, because he won’t kuckle under completely on Palestine, which is a good enough reason for me to feel some sympathy for him despite the unreality of much of his platform. My general rule of thumb is that anything the Jews dislike can’t be all bad.
In any case, I doubt that the deceitful Jew Lot or the rest of the satanic minyan that loiters around these premises is fooling much of anyone with their faux-alt-right confections.
The aristocratic elite of the medieval and early modern period certainly did not identify with Jews. They were willing to cooperate with Jews who composed ready-made networks that could be used for commercial and financial undertakings. The idea of aristocracy identifying with Jews is laughable.
In Poland the Szlachta did forge a closer partnership–and it ended up wrecking the Polish state, leaving it prey to Russia and Prussia.
JP Morgan did not identify with Jews. Henry Ford did not identify with Jews. Thomas Edison did not identify with Jews. Quite the opposite. Jews were not wanted in the elite universities, clubs and other social organizations until after WW II.
Ultimately an elite who found the Jew to be generally distasteful was too weak to prevent the Jew from subverting it and taking destructive control of much of the culture. None of this suggests that non-Jew elites ever saw the Jew as anything other than a necessary or useful evil.
The problem for western elites is that the individualism of the West gives the tribalist Jew networks maximum opportunity to subvert the culture and achieve power within it. That was happening in Weimar Germany until the Depression provided an opportunity to shut down the attempt.
And back to the point about elites–much of the German and French elites were willing to side with Fascism rather than allow the Jewified Left to gain a purchase on the culture. The Soviet elite ultimately recognized the disloyalty of Jews post-WW II and took systematic action against them.
No, sweet Jew, your bogus argument goes nowhere. All we see now is that Jews take advantage of an open society to subvert and reshape its culture to suit Jew ends. Right now, we are at peak Jew, and a diseased society grovels before Shylock, but that too shall pass, as it has in the past. The power of the Jew is vested in the stability of the American state which is now showing considerable stress due largely to the destabilizing cultural impact of the Jew over most of the last century. And the Jew will never have any significant impact on the actions of the Chinese state and its impregnable culture.
As I said, we are at peak Jew.
“ But most elites simply cooperate and join with Jews. ”
Very well said Aaron.
The Clintons’ only child and Trump’s favorite both married Jews. Elites have been intermarrying with them at a high rate for 150 years.
There’s no separating them now. Besides all the half Jews (Hi!), you have all the elites with Jewish spouses, inlaws, stepparents, brothers-in-law and nephews, etc.
Jews, by themselves, are a large share of the US and English elite. Those bound up with them by family and long-term friendships and business ties, however, and you easily have the majority of the American elites in the NE, Florida, California, and Chicago, and plenty more elsewhere.
It’s hopeless for an American antisemite! It is antisemites like Corbyn who have an interesting in, and actually promote, invasion by Islamic migration.
Elites identify with Jews when they consider low classes – disposable and untouchable. If they relate to low classes as to their wards or brothers-in-Christ they share communion with – then they do not identify with Jews. Communion is the point
The idea that elites would not exploit their lower classes if Jews weren’t involved is pretty dumb. Elites typically perceive their lower classes as a foreign race almost. I forget which British aristocrat said two nations live in Britain, the poor and the rich.
The very fact that monarchs and nobles utilized Jews to exploit their people shows their attitudes. The countless revolts of the common people since history began should be a clue.
What you call the hostile Jewish attitude toward the non elite is the common elite attitude towards the masses within societies. Elites also often come from a foreign conquering race, like the Normans in England. So again, a hostile elite from a foreign race is common, and elites typically exploit.
So, to get the elite to act well towards the lower classes is a basic historical problem that afflicts all societies, and has nothing specifically to do with Jews. Even the Jewish position as a foreign race, we see, is not at all unique, as many elites descend from a foreign conquering race.
Anyways, from the point of view of the native elites in Europe or America, it makes no sense to get rid of Jews rather than join them – because they also see the lower classes as unrelated to them. So there is no real conflict between Jews and European elites on this score.
The only way to get rid of Jews, would be for talented and energetic men from the masses who cannot get status within the existing system, to organize a revolt and overthrow it. This is unlikely, as the existing system is pretty good at giving opportunity to the really capable.
Moreover, were that to happen, that new elite would just become exploitative, because that’s what elites do.
This isn’t really a soluble problem, nor is it specifically tied to Jews, and at best we can hope for better and worse periods.
“ the Jew is now trying to wheedle his way into the right”
That ship has long ago sailed.
Accusing me of trying to appeal to the “alt right”???
1. This is a Shamir thread, he’s admitted to being a communist who wishes the USSR had never fallen.
2. In case you didn’t notice, I only express contempt and mockery for right-wing antisemites. I can be charming when I want to, but I am not trying to convince you of anything, I’m gloating. Once again, pro-Israel nationalists:
Le Pen + Wilders + Salvini + Orban + Trump + Jair + BoJo
Successful anti-Israel conservative nationalists in rich civilized countries…. {}. You say Corbyn isn’t all bad, well that’s all you got. No need to go to England though, you can fall in love with Ilhan Omar just like Kevin MacDonald and Phil Giraldi!
Elites always consider lower classes more or less untouchable. The thing is to get them to see them as their wards, as you say. And this doesn’t have anything to do with Jews specifically, but it is a problem with elites everywhere.
Japanese elites, for instance, reached peaks of treating their lower classes subhumanly rarely seen elsewhere, where the Samurai were allowed to kill commoners for sport.
Examples could be multiplied ad infinitum, but the point is clear – elites have a tendency to mistreat the lower orders, and its beyond race. Or rather, most elites see themselves as practically a different race anyways.
You surely know that Judaism encourages treating the lower orders and the especially vulnerable – the poor, the orphan, the widow, the stranger – with especial consideration and kindness.
So the task is to get both Jews and non Jewish elites, to live up to their better natures and ideals. And thus is always tough and only partially successful.
Separating Jewish elites from native elites would accomplish nothing – and in any event is not going to happen. As lot says, the two groups have been fusing for over 150 years.
This is true. Historically, Jews and native elites in Europe were two factions competing for power, now cooperating and using each other, now fighting.
The process of finally fusing is only about 150 years old. It’s pretty inevitable, if you ask me.
What a mish-mash of nothingness.
And yet you and the other operatives show up day after day to tell us how you identify as white (Fran Taubman) and how the left sucks (as though anyone needed a Jew to tell him that) etc, etc. If the ship had really sailed, you wouldn’t need to work so hard trying to convince us of it.
Your rhetoric is typical Jew pilpul. Everything you want to see come to pass is presented as inevitable: “That ship has long ago sailed.” Yet your obsessive, hasbarist need to grab the readership by the collective lapel and repeatedly make an unpleasantly garlicky case for the metaphysical certitude of your desired outcomes betrays your insecurity as to what they will really be in the end.
Deep down, you aren’t able to convince even yourself of the inevitability of the Jew-friendly eschaton you are trying to hawk–quite the opposite, one suspects. And so, like a used-car salesman, you push the hard-sell no matter how laughable and/or irritating it is to the customers in an effort not only to make the sale but also to reassure yourself.
” If and when France and England regain their independence, their Jews would recover their normal place in their societies. Admittedly, it won’t be a place at the top, but it would be a respectful place of equals in a healthy society, rather than a place of a symbol and a facilitator of foreign influence on the ruins of Europe, as it is now.”
— Gut bacteria. If it stays in the gut, it helps the organism be healthy. If it spread all across the body–very bad. If it’s completely gone–also bad. If it stays in its place–good.
The “fusion” you speak of is not fusion–it’s subversion and a general cultural decadence that the Jew has played the central role in introducing into the US and which now is leading to increasing levels of instability.
The Jew played a central role in the collapse of the decadent Polish state in the 18th century and the decadent Weimar Republic in the 20th. Now he drives the American state toward the precipice in the 21st with his self-seeking, tribalistic impulses.
As for “inevitability,” we’ve heard it all before–wild-eyed Jew prophets ranting about inevitable destruction of this, that and the other thing, Jew Marx claiming the inevitability of his ludicrous notions, Jew neocons babbling about the inevitability of a “march to democracy.”
And none of it turned out to be inevitable.
Der ewige Jude.
That British Aristocrat was a Jew – Benjamin Disraeli in his novel Sybil or The Two Nations.
For all intents and purposes, America is now a Jew nation. We are just a bigger, richer version of Israel. Jews now have total control of both parties, as well as all institutions of import in the US: Wall Street, Hollywood, deep state, tech, media, academia, medicine, the judiciary. Thanks esp. to their control of academia, media and Hollywood since the 60s, they’ve brainwashed generations of whites into eschewing WASP traits of integrity, hard work, self-restraint, and adopting Jewish traits of narcissism, over sensitivity, unscrupulousness, pleasure seeking, always blaming others for their problem, total lack of self-restraint, shameless greed and sexual deviance. A country full of such people is obviously ungovernable, that’s why the US is the banana republic that it has become.
France and the UK are there too. The French have always been more like the Jews than the WASPs. Catholics are much more corruptible, and the Rothschilds are extremely powerful in both countries. That’s why they are in the worst shape among FUKUS.
Most of the people profiled in this show are whites, not Jews. But Jews did this to them, through their reckless policies since Clinton of endless wars, endless immigration, and holding interest rates artificially low for prolonged periods to inflate asset prices and consolidate wealth in the hands of (((Wall Street))) while impoverishing the rest of the country:
“Clearly, in order to get one’s elites to act “on its positive side” one has to break the spell the Jew has over them.”
“Spell” is a great word here. Israel & Jews generally are THE verboten subject. They thrive in this “darkness”. Only the disinfection of light can begin a healing process.
In short a “naked emperor” moment is called for.
In the 1950’s the US’s problem with internal US communists got entirely out of hand — primarily due to one man, whose name has come to signify the period: Senator Joseph McCarthy.
The beginning of “McCarthyism’s” END began in just another one of McCarthy’s interminable Hearings: special council for the US Army, Joseph Welch, out of patience,. asked McCarthy : “Have you no sense of decency?”.
So, stand-up today’s Joseph Welch.
Without Jews all your leaders would be noble and fair guardians of the people and all the girls beautiful and all the boys brave. And without Jews you would never become decadent, you would be forever young and fresh, never grow old.
The world never saw class exploitation or revolt before Jews, nor did any social order grow old and decadent without Jews.
Thanks.
‘… but it would be a respectful place of equals in a healthy society…’
Isn’t this simply an evasion? No matter how one looks at your paradigm, in it such a respectful relationship seems improbable.
Without deciding whether or not I agree with you, it’s impossible to imagine Jews as you define them assuming the position of equals who respect the larger society.
You define Jews as a blight on society and decry their effect. Alright; what is it that you propose as the alternative?
Your argument is absurd.
If Jews are the elite, untouchable puppeteers of all finance, media and culture- why would any of them care what a few weirdo fringe thinkers believe on the Unz Review?
The lion does not concern himself with the opinion of the sheep.
Aaron-
It’s hopeless. You’d have better luck teaching a jellyfish calculus-
for you are citing reason and lucid ideas, and a shimmer of hope.
These troglodytes are deeply envious of and therefore hate Jews. There’s no other opinion permitted ( you are deemed a troll- the horror!!!) It’s ironic when you can glean from their rabid frothing rants- they have never been to Israel. They don’t know one Jew.
They are rubes being lead by the nose into hating a group of people who do not consider them, in any manner. Instead, they are having children, making money and cementing family bonds.
Unz has no end to his appetite in baiting them. Perhaps they should be worried he is reporting their IP addresses to B’nai B’rith. He already showed his hand that he tracks how much time individual users spend on the site.
@IsraelShamir @Ron Unz
Having lived in areas with heavy Jewish populations most of my life, I’ve had many Jewish friends, the overwhelming majority of whom were non-practicing Jews. Israel was never discussed with most of them, it was a non issue for 90% of the Jews that I knew. This is hardly an echo of the national narrative. Yes, I do know a few that are solidly Zionist to the death, but they are in the minority.
Just out of curiosity, does publicly condemning Zionism, the holocaust narrative, and the Israel lobby isolate you from the Jewish community?
I have seen videos of Norman Finkelstein heckled and jeered.
Richard Pereman says that truth is a lonely warrior, and I have to agree with that!
If this makes you uncomfortable, I sincerely apologize, and please do not publish it.
Think Weimar Germany.
The Italian economist-sociologist Vilfredo Pareto coined the phrase “history is the graveyard of elites”. Elites disappear not by the victory of the dominated mass but by the appearance of another top group. The process leading to it he called “the circulation of elites”. Elites of a different nature alternate. Pareto called them “lions” (who believe in authoritarianism and “the heavy hand”) and “foxes”(who rule through cunning and deceit and, sometimes, diplomacy).
Israel Shamir recently drew attention to the fact that Trump is besieged by a cabal of Jews – in spite of all the goodies he has bestowed on Israel.. Guess who are the “lions” and who are the “foxes” here.
Communism and radical Islam are both Jewish imports to the West, in Europe and the US.
Why must we be Jews’ Greatest Allies and let Jews dominate and auction off our homelands?
Because of Communist and Jihadist problems the Jews themselves invited into our homelands?
Who is agitating for actual communism anymore? No one but a handful of Jewish academics, non-White minorities and immigrants funded by the Jewish multi-cult/open borders lobby.
Who has weaponized Western welfare policies to benefit only non-Whites and conflated White-worker-friendly institutions like trade unions, worker’s compensation and anti-trust with “socialism/communism?” Jewish-led vulture capitalists.
Kosher-sandwich Sunday. Heads they win, tails we lose.
Jews’ worst nightmare – WGTOW. Whites saying “no” to the sandwich and going their own third way.
Always on the spot and incredible. I would also add, while “Arab food roles”, Arab (mostly Egyptian) movies, and TV series everlast.
“You surely know that Judaism encourages treating the lower orders and the especially vulnerable – the poor, the orphan, the widow, the stranger – with especial consideration and kindness.”
Palestinians would disagree.
Why is it that virtually every one of the 109 historical expulsions of Jews and the progroms Jews themselves constantly throw in our faces resulted from populist discontent with Jews, not from the elites?
Andrew Joyce has extensively documented the real roots of historic European anti-Semitism – see his work here and at Occidental Observer. Spoiler – it’s not because Jews loved the “lower orders” too much.
Whenever a hasbarist says “you surely know,” you know there’s a hook buried in the next sentence.
“It’s hopeless for an American antisemite!”
Then why are so many Jews I know so upset that their dwindling numbers of cis-sons and daughters are marrying Gentiles?
Jews are caught in their own poetically-just demographic vise. High-caste Jews are outmarrying at a fatal rate or opting for pan, tran, or man-sexuality (or carousels, careers & cats for the yentas). More fecund low-caste Jews don’t have the connections, wealth or IQ to maintain the Inner Empire.
If your Tribe genuinely felt secure and ascendant, it wouldn’t pay trolls to dog-pile every Shamir post with agitprop.
“ Everything you want to see come to pass is presented as inevitable”
Not at all. The marginalization and irrelevance of right wing antisemitism is something I am glad for and is permanent and inevitable. But you’ve been marginal and irrelevant my whole life! It isn’t something that has ever concerned me.
But the growth of Third World populations is very unfortunate, even if they stay in the Third World, which seems unlikely.
Keeping the Muslim and African hordes out of the West is civilization’s biggest problem, and I devote a fair amount of energy to stop it as best I can: by supporting Trump.
See? Slavery ain’t all bad.
Only a Jew could come up with this …
The Kike Pack had shored the New World this way or another since the dawn of American History. Because of the big “white-people-fault”, they historically turned Zionists proceeded by stages and found themselves on easy street nowadays. At the end of the day, and after very possible avenue has got to be explored (domination, liberation, migration, funds and organizations) the Zionists will soon file a suit against USA (as a country) by right of Founding Fathers. Upon fighting it out the Third Temple will be from here on. The World will then be crushed.
Destroying of the White Population in the United States… it’s only the beginning. The main purpose is literally suing the USA as a “White Country” in Nurnberg-like Trial for the same “atrocities”.it is going on. ..
The rest of your comment is great, but this paragraph is the highlight. Mixed western countries like USA and Australia will in future become fuedal and tribalistic, while European nations will need to regain their national identities in order to survive.
Agree completely
It’s time to hang these elites and replace them with others anyway
You realise there are a sizeable number of semitic muslims?
Watch this, and make a contextual substitution of “goyim” for “men” at the end.
Why have the Germans going way back (even before Martin Luther) always known the Jews were a disease?
I couldn’t reach the linked item, unfortunately. It’s been DDoS’d or something – unsurprisingly.
Why do I feel, more and more, part of a samizdat network?
An excellent article, I wish more people in the UK could read it.
“…the Samurai were allowed to kill commoners for sport”.
I think you must be thinking of Israel, which kills Palestinians for sport.
The Samurai certainly had immense privilege, and could certainly kill a peasant, fisherman, or trader with impunity. But, as I understand it, only if the lower-class person had committed some offense.
Because such offences were very unobvious to the Western eye, it might sometimes have seemed that the Samurai were killing for fun. But that would be quite contrary to their way of life and duty.
As non western commentator on this site it is very impressive how much I have learned from your comment. Your comment can be the cornerstone of any study of Judaism through the ages.
Wish the French knew about this. About the Jewish sell-off of France:
““As France increasingly resembles a North African backwater, its Jews, the chief facilitators of this demographic shift, have become its chief losers, and a process of Jewish de-assimilation from the Republic has began.”
bloody brilliant!
Who is this JT?
[First, the Jew has been fairly successful at saddling and bridling institutional Christianity.]
An examination of Vatican II is the clearest proof:
-Condemnation of anti semitism without any parallel condemnation of anti goyism.
-Considering Jews as exempt from the need of Christ’s salvation by virtue of them being the descendants of Abraham.
[Second, it has become clear to the Jew that they will never willingly accept the imposition of the Judenreich in Palestine, and third, the immigration tidal wave that the Jew did so much to bring about is now starting to be seen as a problem for Jews. And so our sweet jew hypocrites have commenced a 180 degree turn. Now all our sweet ones want to talk about is “Judeo-Christian” this and “Judeo-Christian” that. Even 50 years ago, the word “dhimmi” would virtually never have passed a Jew’s lips. Now it’s all the the conniving, insinuating Jew can talk about.]
Dr. Michael Hoffman had a fine video on YouTube about the oxymoronic term Jude0-Christian which was not spared by censorship by the masters of discourse.
Funny that Mc Carthy had the facts right and Welch had the facts wrong …
Excellent comment. You could add to the list Sailer, Derbyshire, commenter Jack D….
And here about Corbyn from todays Daily Mail
Jeremy Corbyn is the biggest global threat to Jews, warns Simon Wiesenthal Centre – the world’s leading Nazi-hunting organisation – as Boris Johnson urges voters to save Britain from a ‘nightmare’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7767789/Jeremy-Corbyn-biggest-global-threat-Jews-warns-worlds-leading-Nazi-hunting-organisation.html
The Jews ,again says sham
Most Whites are just not as smart as Jews…it is painfully obvious.
Correction…
They feel themselves above the Law.
That is why they insist on controlling the judiciary, and need the escape hatch to Israel when the wrong judge looms.
The progenitor of symbolic logic, Gottlob Frege, hated Jews but they all quickly appropriated his work because it fostered a new form of nominalism and positivism in metaphysics (essentially undermining it).
Jews are intellectual middlemen who cull/appropriate that which they think is good for the Jews, whether it’s enriching themselves or hurting and undermining the host population. As Ron Unz pointed out with the development of telecom and computer technology laid out in Tim Wu’s The Master Switch. All the people behind the development of this technology were gentiles yet Jews quickly exploited this technology and now are the billionaire controllers of this tech (Facebook, Google, YouTube, etc.).
“a mentally impaired man in the White House. ”
The buildings and the golf courses really exist. He really did manage their construction. He really did hire women to responsible construction positions. But back to your original comment, deep down inside, I am hoping Biden goes all the way, please god make it be possible.
Both Sailer and Derb are ass-kissers of the Jews yet ironically the reason for their marginalization from NR and mainstream conservatism is due to the Jews. Ziocuck Sailer won’t post my comments when they contain criticism of Jews.
Sailer and Derb are also two of the biggest promoters of psychometrics/HBD which makes me suspicious of it. And also makes me more inclined to trust a renowned statistician (and U. of Paris Ph.D.) on this like Nassim Taleb when he calls psychometrics/HBD bullshit pseudoscience.
Maybe McCathy was correct to some extent, but so was Welch. What McCathy did was UGLY — & self serving. He had NO decency. His effect on society was toxic. Being “right” does not excuse immoral methods.
At a fairly recent Ivy League reception, with ambassadors and chairmen mingling with their own and so on, there was, probably, not one Jew present. I’ll say these people play ball and socialize with Jews only when necessary, and that it’s a two-way street by choice.
In my own years of experience working with and for Jews in NY, I cannot recall one non-Jew genuflecting before them or seeming compelled to venerate Israel the way members of Congress and the likes of Pompeo and Pence do, nor do I know of one instance where someone was fired for saying something somewhat critical but reasonable about Jewishness or Israel. Furthermore, no takes the anti-Semitism canard as an argument seriously, or ever did.
It was Perle, as I recall, who, when visibly piqued by a question about Jewish power, said there aren’t more than five seats in both houses of Congress that the Jews don’t own. I’d take a man like Perle at his word unless there was good reason not to and recognize this means there is virtually no representation of America’s non-Jews in Congress. Eyewash, topical political theater about race or gender, and crumbs for the plebes, there’s plenty of that, of course, but representation, no.
All the rest falls into place as the predictable flunkyism of empty suits who were identified and groomed for candidacy in both parties behind closed doors. This baked-in flunkyism would hold doubly so for appointees confirmed by such a Senate for the diplomatic corps, DOJ, and courts. How long we remain living under Jewish political tyranny and moral subversion remains to be seen.
The biggest threat to Jewish genetic purity:
The American insistence on calling Britain “England” is very odd, considering in Britain it’s considered very much a faux pas to refer to Britain as “England”.
“England” is a term I mostly see in American outlets, you almost never see the term used in the British media outside of the context of England sports teams (the last remaining arena where England exists as a nation).
I don’t think any direct comparison can be made between the UK and France, France is much further down the “failed state” road than the UK is.
The UK with some decent governance could still be salvageable, France however is past the tipping point and will just become more and more third world, dysfunctional and violent.
With the exception of a handful of cases, you’re right. Also McCarthy’s habit of not making a distinction between card carrying Communists, fellow travelers and security risks was used against him.
I agree with the state of affair described in this article.
Still, by focusing on the mix of non-jew elite with jews, it tends to exonerates the jews of the misdeeds of judaic supremacist messianism.
The jews are the one who followed and promoted a project for centuries (Biblical Israel & world Supremacy), triggering world wars and economic disasters, not the decadent white non-jew elite.
The failure of their project (thanks to Russia and China) will be used by jews as a means to cover their ass and pretend there was no project, and that they have no more guilt than the gentile-elite. Plain wrong.
I find it bizarre how Boris Johnson is now perceived as some sort of right wing nationalist on par with the likes of Le Pen and Orban. Boris is nothing of the sort, he is a typical upper class mainstream politician who has openly said he wants amnesty for illegal immigrants and increased mass immigration from India.
These kinds of articles are always hit or miss, but the hilariously un-self aware Hasbara posts in the comment section are always pure gold.
Ah yes, all the “Come the Revolution” Jews are gone. The once much sought-after revolution is no longer “good for the Jews.” The “Come the Revolution” Jews are now the pro-immigration, diversity-user-alles Jews and soon, like Lot, they’ll all further transition into the defenders-of-West-against-third-word-horde Jews.
But they’re still the same Jews. Whichever meme is “good for the Jews” at any particular moment is the one they’ll gravitate to.
The Jew creates existential problems for the West and then presents himself as the solution to the crises he did so much to bring about.
Agree!
You have referenced none of my arguments. Quote whatever it is you are talking about.
At this point, your unfocused whining requires no response from me.
Whites must become tribal. Cut TV service . Stop going to the movies. Stop going to concerts. Stop going on cruises. Stop donating to charities that give to Black and Browns. Stop going to college and pro sports events. Stop buying cars that are too expensive. Stop buying ATV vehicles. Vacate Facebook. Pay down personal debt. Support Donald Trump. Enlarge Home Schooling. Encourage larger White families . Support European American Heritage Month which has been celebrated in the Stockton California School District since 2000.
Start helping eur own White friends. Hiring Whites as much as possible. Going to supermarkets , restaurants , department stores, dentists , optometrists , physicians, and physical therapists who are friendly to Whites.Support Red Ice TV , Tomato Bubble, Horus the Avenger, Nick Fuentes , The Political Cesspool, American Renaissance, Dr. Kevin MacDonald, Eric Striker,Daily Stormer ,Colin Flaherty, No White Guilt, RAMZPAUL, The Unz Review,and Tru News. The bottom line is support whichever entity that is empowering to Whites.
Outstanding article by Israel Shamir. I am amused by the pilpul attempts of the JIDF. I don’t think they realize how futile their efforts are on this website, where Unz’s American Pravda series has obliterated the very foundation of their millennia-old hasbara attempts.
I understand that many of these JIDF are students in Israel who are receiving compensation and/or credit for their work, but it is quite impossible to defend an untenable position when the facts are readily available. That vaunted verbal IQ can only do so much.
Time to retire to Tel Aviv and cease this millennia-long quest for domination.
Oh, dear.
Rabbi TKK is sad. He commiserates with Rabbi Aaron: “We’ve tried so hard to teach these goyim that 1+1=3, but their hatred prevents them from seeing the truth of it. If we can’t convince them of the moral need to subordinate themselves to the Jew, perhaps we can scare them away by evoking the Jew-friendly, panopticon security state we have spent so much time promoting. Poisoning the well is always an option–just like in the good old days.”
What a repulsive Jew you are.
Elite? This filth? — Epstein, Dershowitz, Ghislaine Maxwell, P. Karlan, and before them Lazar Kaganovitch, Yagoda, Bronshtein (Trotsky), Naftali Frenkel, Leo Frank, Frankfurter, Brandeis… You are joking. People are trying to hide their Jewish roots nowadays. The bios on Wikipedia are filled with the ethnicity-wise “corrections.”
“Lot, like the rest of the Hasbarists here, is trying desperately to insinuate himself into what he sees as an alt-right audience. They all push faux-alt-right themes and try to associate themselves with pro-whiteness. All of this, of course, is merely a cover for their authentic objective–pushing pro-Jew views and co-opting the “alt right” in order to harness it to the goals of Jewry. It’s worked with a large section of the Christian Right so why not the alt-righters, reason these dear elders of Zion.”
They infitrate and then take over, ‘Tea Party’, ‘GOP’, ‘National Review’ and so on.
Excellent post BTW.
Haven’t heard much from the great Scott, George Galloway lately and why isn’t Nigel Farage’s party running against that mutt Boris?
Judaism is the originator of the pernicious myth of patriarchal monotheism. The brutal god it invented is a repellent entity whose cruelty and capriciousness mirror the harshness of the ancestral nomads’ desert environment, so unlike the gods imagined by people who inhabited more salubrious regions. His presence is invasive: he demands ultimate authority over what foods you eat, what clothes you wear, whom you love and how, and the ways you think, feel, and behave. Even death cannot free you from his baleful influence. And his wiles could only be interpreted by a hereditary priestly caste that ruled their unlucky Jewish subjects absolutely.
Historically, the cultural traits that have flowed from this belief system are ethnocentrism, misogyny, homophobia, intolerance, and the worse curse, dualistic thinking and relentless judgmentalism. We feel free to condemn the extremist Christian and Muslim advocates of these practices today but it is a mighty cultural taboo to honestly critique the Judaism that inspired them.
“You surely know that Judaism encourages treating the lower orders and the especially vulnerable – the poor, the orphan, the widow, the stranger – with special consideration and kindness.”
— Surely, we do. Look at the orphaned children, widows, impoverished populations of the Middle Eastern countries attacked by ziocons for the glory of Eretz Israel. So much “consideration and kindness.” The Israel-occupied territories like the Gaza Ghetto are a picture of what Judaism does encourage.
“In England, the Jews are divided about Boris Johnson”
Substitute any country of your choice for England, any other constituency for Jews, and any other politician for Boris Johnson, and this sounds like a healthy recipe for any country. In other words, why support politicians who are overly beholden to a special interest group or faction within it. Good work if you can get it, no?
Zionists are in reality Bolshevik/communist wreckers of nations and cultures, as is proven by what they did in Russia and what they are doing in the mideast and what they are doing to America.
It is hopeless for anti semites now you say. But if the bottom drops out of the system things are going to be much different. For some reason people always blame the people of money when money gets short.
Don’t know about that. Can’t help but notice that the nomadic Jew has always opt to latch onto the successful white gentile society. I guess you can say those societies were stupid for letting them in, but that’s the fault the ancient church’s anti usury stance. What better way does the elite have to enslaving the masses than thru debt? Thank Lucifer for war and taxes.
A little fact no Jew can quite grasp is they’re tools. Better kept ones than the grunt gentlile, but still tools. So while pushing the open society nonsense, they’re really are seeding a mutual destruction. The kicker is the elite who use the Jews, and hate people like me, will get away it once again. As much as I bemoan about the Jews, silly me can see that. But can a Jew? (Yes neo Nazis, I am aware some of the evil elite are “Jewish”.)
I agree that pointing the finger at Jews is often a way to avoid responsibility for building, or rebuilding, a culture that expresses a healthier set of human norms. I mean, how are Jews supposed to be so powerfully subversive and univocal in their devious intent that they can magically neutralize the autonomous will of all non-Jews to determine their own destiny? (for the sake of argument, we’ll ignore the basic human values that many Jews and non-Jews share with each other).
Unless I hear an unusually persuasive rebuttal, I’ll interpret all dismissals of this point as indicators of poor self-confidence if not outright confessions of impotence.
In other words, stop whining— these complaints get pointlessly repetitive after a while— and do something constructive instead.
What a load of crap! There will be a backlash not because of envy, but because Jewish Supremacists have put in place a program to destroy European and European-derived homelands, by promoting mass immigration and mass miscegenation. They have been pushing the Big Lie #1 that Diversity Is Our Greatest Strength while at the same time erecting barriers preventing sub-Saharan shvartzes from entering the Apartheid State.
That’s basically the whole of your bogus charge of anti-Semitism.
The Jews are nothing more than glorified gypsies and can’t survive that well on their own. IF not for America and other CUCKOLD White nations, Israel would have fallen prey to the Arab nations that surround the stolen land formerly known as Palestine. This whole thing about Jews being some sort of super human or clever race is LAUGHABLE. I remember reading Patton remarked on the Jews he encountered in post war Germany and he was appalled at their foul and filthy living habits. Hitler was right, their need for Israel is a central location to carry out their crimes against humanity, and nothing more, most Jews have no intention of returning to their supposed homeland. The African American has adopted the same Jewish habit of “crying out in pain as they strike you.” Both groups cry out they have to endure the white man’s inherit “racism” or “anti-Semitism” and yet both choose to live in White nations instead of returning to Africa or Israel, or any other nation for that matter. The Yellow race and other peoples of the world WOULD NOT BE SO STUPID as to buy into the ridiculous idea of kissing the Jews or Black man’s ass like Whitey. The rest of the world wonders what the hell is wrong with White Gentiles to be honest with you.
The West needs to WAKE THE HELL UP and stop being RULED OVER by a glorified parasitical gypsy who can only survive and live in a first world environment by living among the Whites who it seems that along with the Japanese and a scant few others, are the only races capable of building and maintaining industrial and modern societies. Ask yourself this question, what sort of society or nation would the Jew be capable of building on his own? Pull back that curtain and like the in the Wizard of Oz, you will see the people ruling over you are not at all powerful but they are just like the little old man who claimed to be the great and powerful Oz in that classic movie.
Not only Palestians would disagree but disabled american veterans would disagree since the jewish controlled VA treated vets like shit and especially white vets.
Ron, we need to get a ‘Retard’ button.
Most Jews aren’t as smart as elite whites, and there are far more intelligent whites than Jews. For some reason, most Jews don’t seem to be able to grasp that fact.
Jews, and increasingly elite whites, seem to have an inability to see the value in having group members of different abilities and levels of intelligence, which is the difference between being the builders of functioning civilizations and of being obnoxious parasites.
I think it’s also obvious that Jews vastly overestimate their own intelligence, usefulness to others, and ability to dominate others alone. Jews tend to be the makers of their own “tragedies” and deserve all they get.
We all saw HOW THE “ELITES” AND THEIR JEWISH MASTERS OPERATE IN THE EPSTEIN AFFAIR. YOU PEOPLE can call THESE PEOPLE “the elite” IF you want to but I choose to call them scum. It doesn’t take a genius to BLACKMAIL his way to the top or USE NEPOTISM to squirm his or her way into power.
What takes genius is to build and invent. Last time I checked, people like Henry Ford, Edison and Tesla, the Wright brothers, etc., were all White Gentiles. And we all know what a FRAUD Einstein turned out to be as well as a perverted weirdo to boot.
Boring. All you jews love to do this: “Jews are not harming your society, at all, ever. If you say so, you’re either a loser and just looking for a scapegoat for your own disappointing life, or psychotic who’s obsessed with jews.”
This conversation goes round and round because jews lie.
We say, stop harming our society, jews.
You say, we dindu nuffin’. You’re just a loser.
So, we give a few examples of what you jews have done that’s not affected me personally but HAS hurt my society.
You say, that’s only a couple examples. Of course there are a couple jews have done something bad, but you have bad apples too. Doesn’t prove that we’re all doing it.
So we give several THOUSAND examples of jews doing bad stuff. And some of it, really really bad.
You say, “Why are you so obsessed with jews? Are you mentally ill?”
You people are the most stiff-necked, stubborn deniers and liars. You really do need to get a grip on yourselves.
… we would still have our homelands.
Wasn’t this at least a 40th reunion? (My next high school reunion will be the 50th.)
Also wouldn’t this have been Dartmouth or Princeton, maybe Yale?
Right, that’s why Jews have so much power…you’re living in a dream world.
LOL. Who cares what you do… it’s what Jewish Supremacist Organizations (JSOs) do that matters. They’re the ones that are responsible for destroying our homelands by opening up the floodgates and promoting diversity and miscegenation to ensure NEVER AGAIN!
‘…You surely know that Judaism encourages treating the lower orders and the especially vulnerable – the poor, the orphan, the widow, the stranger – with especial consideration and kindness…’
We see this in the West Bank and Gaza.
Why, when it’s cold in the winter, concerned Jews have even been known to burn the children of the lower orders alive.
You try to say that elites and Jews are more or less the same. But there are lots of differences between national elites and Jews. An obvious difference is that the group of Jews includes Jews which don’t belong to the elite. They are neither members of the national elite of a country nor are they a part of the internal Jewish elite because they are poor. But they are still Jews. On the other hand, people who are not rich are not a part of the elite of a country. A poor American isn’t a part of the American elite, while a poor Jew is a part of the group of Jews. This means that you cannot identify in a simple way Jews with national elites.
There is still another fundamental difference. People who were poor and came from poor families are able eventually to become rich or to marry rich people and to become a part of the elites of a country. But as a non-Jew you will never become a part of the Jewish elites or of the Jewish community. Jews may become automatically a part of the elites of a country if they have power but non-Jews are not a part of the Jewish community.
Your attempt to say that Jews are just a part of the elites of a country isn’t right. Jews want to be a part of the United States or Germany or France as Americans, Germans or Frenchmen(welcome), but Germans or French or Americans simply aren’t Jews and are not a part of the Jewish community.
I’ve heard it said that Judaism is really nothing more than an organized crime syndicate masquerading as a religion. While I am sure that not all Jews who practice Judaism are criminals, I do feel far too many are silent in speaking out against crimes committed against the Palestinians and crimes committed by Zionist globalists. It is peculiar that so many of the Jewish Bolsheviks claimed to be atheists and anti-religion but their actions were definitely pro-Zionism, in fact so-called, “communism” is Zionism. Anti-Semitism was a crime in the former Soviet Union at one time and even punishable by death. I also find it quite revealing at how the very people who were promised a working man’s paradise, the working class, were the most abused in the Soviet Union. Millions of Ukrainian farmers and others starved to death or put in gulags to be tortured. Yes sir, the working class sure were given equality under “communism” aka Zionism.
Mondoweiss.net: “‘ Ali is on the grill’- Jewish settlers celebrate burning of Palestinian baby ” By Jonathan Ofir
Extreme paranoia on the part of the Jews. QED.
It’s temporary power that didn’t build a damn thing. Jews are apparently even too stupid to maintain the societies in which they were allowed entrance. It all comes down to who needs whom, and Jews are not needed. The West would be far better off without Jews. Israel would have died long ago without the West.
anti-semitism:
rejection of the scientifically impossible, utterly fake “holocaust” narrative
said:
“Clearly, in order to get one’s elites to act “on its positive side” one has to break the spell the Jew has over them. A spell Shamir calls Judeophilia. ”
– A spell called the absurdly impossible “holocaust”.
‘This is true. Historically, Jews and native elites in Europe were two factions competing for power, now cooperating and using each other, now fighting.
The process of finally fusing is only about 150 years old. It’s pretty inevitable, if you ask me.’
Hmm. Well, the part of that process that’s unfolded so far has led to the extermination or expulsion of about ninety percent of European Jewry.
How do you see the rest of the process playing out? Any more winning strategies in your quiver? Israel, perhaps? Promoting ‘diversity’ in the US? Massive rates of intermarriage and leaving the faith?
The diabolical genius of it all is overwhelming, isn’t it Aaron? True brilliance…
‘… Japanese elites, for instance, reached peaks of treating their lower classes subhumanly rarely seen elsewhere, where the Samurai were allowed to kill commoners for sport…’
It’s morbidly amusing that we could rewrite this as reasonable accuracy as…
‘…Jewish elites, for instance, reached peaks of treating the gentiles at their mercy subhumanly rarely seen elsewhere, where Israelis were allowed to kill Palestinians for sport…’
Corneliu Zelea Codreanu
I would add to the great Codreanu’s words, that Jewry thrives also in our ignorance, in our benighted and somnolent acceptance of mendacious narratives and even in our own misdirected attempts at exercising charity and forbearance towards Jewry in the face of its criminality. Charity and forbearance are laudable virtues where individual Jews are concerned, but not when exercised towards the Jewish collective, since the latter really is the synagogue of Satan and there can be no fellowship between Christ and the devil.
No one can blame individual Jews for their heritage or upbringing, since these were not of their own choosing. It is the Jewish identity that, once accepted, naturally implies an adhesion to the Jewish collective or hive, the latter cohesion being the source of Jewish criminality, corruption and exploitation of the gentiles.
Rampant Judeophilia is a sure symptom of a senescent and moribund society or culture. By contrast, antisemitism or anti-Judaism is a sign of a culture at its most healthy and flourishing stage.
“These troglodytes are deeply envious of and therefore hate Jews.”
— Sounds like sub-Saharan African. Whites are baaad. And yet, Jews hate living among other Jews; they prefer western civilization every day!
What your tribe is ready to offer to the world? — The Hasidim and their weird habits? The IDF and the thuggish ADL created in the sacred memory of a rapist and murderer Leo Frank? More wars in the Middle East?
We don’t need your Epsteins (and Einsteins as well since the patent bureau clerk was very good at appropriating other peoples’ research without admitting it), and we certainly don’t need your Mega Group of mega scoundrels and other ziocon scum of Wolfowitz kind that are keen on finding and cooperating with local scum like Cheney in the US and Banderites (self-proclaimed neo-nazi) in Ukraine.
Your contribution to the US republic has been the assault on the First Amendment, zionization of government and military, and warmongering in the Middle East. We do not need your Eretz Israel — do your battles with your cousins on your own. And don’t forget to vacate the holobiz museums that remind day after day about Israelis’ crimes against the native Palestinians.
I am a church-going Christian; so I definitely have nothing to do with Jewish community. But there are ex-Jews I mix with)))
Yes it is possible. In Soviet Russia, Jews had a place of equals, managed well, but not exceedingly so. I refer to 1960s, a period I remember. Then, a banker, even the manager of Central Bank, went to work and home by a street-car. Bankers had no villas. Jews went into science, and contributed to the space race. There were problems, but nothing excessive.
In capitalist economy, it is also possible – to revert to Christian capitalism, as Sombart explained. I wrote about it http://www.israelshamir.net/English/shadowofzog.htm
“Simon Wiesenthal Centre – the world’s leading Nazi-hunting organisation”
— This is how the Simon Wiesenthal Centre presents itself. In practice, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre is the leading Jewish entity protecting neo-nazi: https://portside.org/2014-11-20/how-israel-lobby-protected-ukrainian-neo-nazis “Rep. John Conyers wanted to block U.S. funding to neo-Nazis in Ukraine. But the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Simon Wiesenthal Center refused to help.”
The Israeli embassy has been busy with selling Israel-made rifles to the self-proclaimed neo-nazi: https://therealnews.com/stories/israel-is-arming-ukraines-blatantly-neo-nazi-militia-the-azov-battalion
Nothing is more dear for the Simon Wiesenthal Centre staff than seeing the Banderites armed with Israel-made rifles.
Of course. This is exactly what the Nigerian scammers tell about these silly altruistic whites. Painfully obvious.
The “elites” are feckless and as as false as you and your race . It’s only your rackets and innate criminality that have enabled you to temporarily achieve the dominance you are currently enjoying . You people are reigning in hell , your natural abode . You’ve tipped your hand to soon . All the groups you’ve so patiently worked to set at one another’s throats will turn on you one day and where will you find a bolt hole then ?
Harvey the Rabbit- a fiction.
The author just smugly stated in the comments he is a “Christian” ( work on the Jesus was a Jew problem) and “have nothing to do with Jewish community”
His silly- I associate with ex Jews- is to cover his JT “in the know” persona who is whispering the secrets of the world to him- as he publishes on Unz for free.
Brilliant, powerful.
With those 3 sentences the troll has proven that the absurd argument isn’t absurd at all!!
Are you really that stupid, TKK? Do you really think you are a lion?
I have tried for decades to warn my fellow Christians about the juice, but not one of them will listen. So, I’m switching tactics: I will convert to the dark side. Soon I will have Christians licking my boots, throwing money at me, and cherishing my every word.
What Mr. Shamir references as “Judeophilia” is due largely to the worldview advanced through the two largest institutions of social conditioning: education and mass media. Public education is particularly affected by Jewish campaigns to prevent honest and open discussion of, among other things, current events, Palestinian history, and World War II. Any public school teacher who has attempted to engage his students in these kinds of topics learns very quickly that it’s simply not possible, at least in the vast majority of school districts.
The late Paul Findley devoted much space in his groundbreaking They Dare to Speak Out to Jewish intimidation campaigns waged against American schools for hosting speakers whose knowledge undermined the zionist narrative as well as for sponsoring programs that promoted further knowledge of the Arab and Muslim world.
And the mass media? Simply naive to expect any alternative perspective from it given its ownership.
This reality is really the crux of the matter: control the two most significant means of spreading information and you control the larger social narrative. This is the primary reason why so many people, elites and non-elites alike, tend to incline favorably toward Jews and Israel. It has nothing to do with the elites’ “inherent” identification with Jews, since, having been subject to Holocaust indoctrination, everyone is already predisposed to sympathizing with Jews.
Now, those who wish to see a change in the curriculum must either labor to influence their local school districts to provide alternative curricula or set up alternative private schools where one can teach such material more freely. Additionally, the establishment and development of alternative media outlets is also needed to counter the saccharine pabulum of the mainstream venues.
Unz is one step in the right direction. There are many more opportunities to affect change. We simply have to possess the will and determination to do so.
Yes, this is unfortunately true. There are a large number of people on this site who channel their sense of inferiority into irrational hatred of Jews, who they likely have never met.
It is an old story. There is nothing much that can be done for them, except palliative care. They see themselves as passive victims and are easily controlled. But I don’t think they will be a historically significant force anymore.
As for Ron Unz, I don’t know what his goal is in making this one of the premier anti Jewish sites, but a man who is obsessed with conspiracy theories is probably not going to be perfectly frank and upfront about his real intentions.
It is Jews who hate and envy European peoples. It is Jews who have a pathological need to hate, persecute, and murder people who never harmed them, in particular Europeans, whose only crime was being foolish enough to let Jews, who are a race of psychopaths, live in their societies.
“To the Jew, everything human is a sham. One might even say that the Jewish face is nothing but a mask. The Jew is not a liar: he is the lie itself. From this vantage point, we can say that the Jew is not a man…He lives the pseudo-life of a ghoul whose fortunes are linked to Jahweh-Moloch. He employs deception as the weapon with which he will exterminate mankind. The Jew is the very incarnation of the unearthly power of destruction.”
-Ludwig Klages
This seems very true to me.
Elites grow decadent, and get replaced by another faction within the elite. The cycling of elites. Only, the new elite will also be composed of a mixture of Jews and whites, in our scenario.
“…many of these JIDF are students in Israel who are receiving compensation and/or credit for their work…”
— The JIDF bosses should be mindful of the contamination by the truth, which the young hasbarists could suffer on this forum.
The reason I hate Jews is because I can never openly criticize them nor their actions.
You’re missing my point.
If you think Jews are behaving badly, the solution is to get them to live up to their Jewish ideals better, not to make them stop being Jewish.
So the premise of this article is wrong. Jews should be exhorted to be better Jews, if they are behaving badly. Attacking their identity will only make them defensive.
But as I have shown, this is an elite problem in general, and you are living in a fool’s paradise if you think getting rid of Jews will create a non-exploitative elite. The dreamers of the French Revolution thought something similar.
“These troglodytes are deeply envious of and therefore hate Jews.
Why do you need to insult the Wren family of birds?
Ahhh! Taken from wikipedia!
Did you internet search or just walk down the hall and grabbed a paper copy?
“You people are the most stiff-necked, stubborn deniers and liars. You really do need to get a grip on yourselves.”
Who is “You people”? Are you assuming that I’m Jewish, or that anyone who expresses similar attitudes must be?
One of the interesting things about participating in an internet forum such as this one, where opinions and attitudes regarding certain topics tend to be strongly polarized, is that it’s incredibly easy to bait true believers by expressing a position that doesn’t hew to any particular party line, even if provoking a reaction is far from the primary intent. If one makes a statement that is critical of a particular Jewish individual or institution, one risks being labeled a Jew-hater. Or if one happens to be positively disposed towards certain Jews and expressions of Judaism or Jewish culture, that affection attracts the opposite category of epithets. And if one’s perspective includes both these poles, which are in no way contradictory …
But getting back to the original theme, what’s so difficult about placing criticism and blame where they are specifically warranted, applying the same standard whether the target is Jewish or not, and having the discernment not to brand an entire people by means of a guilt by association reflex. What is more challenging, but also far more productive, is to cultivate one’s own garden instead of casting obsessive blame, regardless of its target.
What do you mean by “white”? Whites are not a monolithic group. White nationalities vary considerably in terms of IQ. White average IQ ranges from about 102 to 85 depending on country, that’s a big difference.
The elite are only elite in their minds. Practically they are the same range of fools that are their supposed lowers. Just that they captured the flag first, built a moat, and declared themselves better.
Practically, Copernical relativity still rules, and no human or human subgroup has a priveledged frame to observe or act in the Universe.
Elitism is wrong view, exceptionalism, and fascism. Which is why wrong action so often correlates so well by how superiour a group feels about itself.. Jews here are at the top of that arrogant, self-loving, idolatry.
Torquemada was a reformed Jew. He could be tough on Jews.
The solution is to get rid of them. Jews are are living up to their ideals! When a group of people display open hatred of you, make war on you in every way but militarily, and do everything they can to destroy you, and for no good reason, you exile them at the very least.
Do we really have to do this? Whites are generally meant to be Europeans in the West and their kinsmen in places in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, etc.
Which Whites have an average IQ of 85? I guess you mean the Irish, but I don’t buy that. And even if that is true, the Irish have a right to their homeland and culture, which are worth preserving.
I think there is a “talking gene.” Glibness, verbal fluency. Yes, there is also an interest-rate gene (thus, economists). But it’s mainly the verbal fluency. This is the trunk or main root of taking control; everything else, branches and leaves.
I’ve been Israel, and there was nothing great about the country or the Jews living there. White America is far nicer, and without Gentile largesse and protection, what would Israel be?
It’s Jews who appear to be jealous of whites. Why else do they flock to our nations? It’s also Jews who appear to be afraid of competition, since a major part of Jewish group strategy is to use lawfare and government to stifle any competition from whites by measures such as Affirmative Action, and every other law demanding quotas for non-whites.
Excellent analysis, spot on. Add a few more commenters (like TKK, who tries to stir animus toward ‘non-whites’) and Sean and you pretty much have the whole crew here on Unz. All they do here is divert, disrupt, deflect and insinuate themselves. All tactical, untouched by principle (if you don’t count tribal interests).
‘Yes, this is unfortunately true. There are a large number of people on this site who channel their sense of inferiority into irrational hatred of Jews…’
Are you genuinely unaware of the irony implicit in this statement?
Uberjew notices that a sense of personal inferiority can cause people to opt instead for an identity as part of a putatively superior collective.
I agree with what you say except blacks are starting to blame jews instead of whites. The NWAACP recently blamed jews for the water problems in Flint Michegan because billions are being sent to Israel and there isn’t enough money to fix the water problems in Flint.
They are rubes being lead by the nose into hating a group of people who do not consider them, in any manner.
No – you, AaronB, and the like – are leading the parade to utter disgust with Jews. Elites rise and elites fall – humanity prevails. The Jews are stealing to much – they are killing the future. All the good of the US, UK, France have been confiscated and taken over – the Germans are ballless. Upheaval awaits you Jews.
Romanians and Montenegrins. Albanian average IQ is even lower at around 80 but I didn’t include them because they’re majority Muslim and many don’t consider them to be European any way.
Yes, this is unfortunately true. There are a large number of people on this site who channel their sense of inferiority into irrational hatred of Jews.
Herr AaronB the First – pontificating in 1932.
But then your own white elites will act the same way. In fact, that’s what they have been doing. They hate you and see themselves as a different people than you, and always have.
And if you install new elites, they will in short order act the same way.
I’m not saying you shouldn’t try and change elites, but the idea that it is just about Jews is a fantasy.
I don’t think that many whites are caught up in their ethnic or racial identity in the same way that most Jews are preoccupied with their Jewishness.
Now that the nation is being overrun by non-white aliens that nobody asked for, and when whites are constantly reminded, in mostly nasty ways, that they are white, people start to take notice that they are white. Is that really a shock? Is it really due to a sense of inferiority? I don’t think so.
Mr. Shamir, I realize this may be off-topic, but I’m curious …
Is there any particularly entertaining account of having been labeled “anti-Semitic” or “self-hating” that stands out head-and-shoulders above the others?
We’ve got some fairly anodyne antagonists here, but I’m sure you’ve got an anecdote or two to tell.
Actually, what makes people act bad is a sense of inferiority and the resentment that comes along with it.
The Germans in the two world wars were said to be suffering from an acute sense of inferiority. That is a dangerous feeling.
The Jewish idea is that instead of trying to tear elites down to your level, everyone should be elite. A nation of priests.
The anti-Semitic idea is that everyone should be taken down a peg and it is outrageous that anyone should strive for excellence. We should all be pigs together.
The Jewish idea is that we should all be excellent together.
You write decent English. Where were you born? Why have you been attacking the western civilization while preferring living-speaking-dressing-studying along with the customs of western civilization? The likes of you are not welcome here.
You have your apartheid theocracy — enjoy it. But please, try to solve your problems with your cousins on your own, without demanding-extracting western help. Stop leaching on western civilization. We do not need you — and you know that.
One problem at a time, Aaron. I’m old enough to remember when Jews weren’t so prominent, and I felt far less hated by my betters then. Life before Peak Jew was much better. Should I lie about that?
– Jews arming so called “neo-Nazis” is further proof that the “holocaust” story is BS.
On the sleazy Wiesenthal Center:
– How the Simon Wiesenthal Center Falsifies History, Photographic Fraud by a Major Holocaust Organization : https://codoh.com/library/document/2850/?lang=en
faked photo
real photo
– Gas Van Film and Photo Fraud / German News Magazine and Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum Caught Faking Photo and Film Captions: http://codoh.com/library/document/3276
see:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bumFH2U3UoE/
Oh hell yes…and I do.
And what race were these church members?
Right…where the hell do you get this crap?
Let’s recall that Christianity began as a sect, namely the Jesus movement,
within Judaism. The early Christians accepted Jesus as the Messiah, while
most of the remaining Jews did not. Hence the relationship between Judaism
and Christianity was one of enmity from the very beginning. Thus it’s not
particularly surprising that 2000 years later many Jews continue to dislike
Christians and many Christians continue to dislike Jews. Christianity and
Judaism are polar opposites – hence the term Judeo-Christian is an
oxymoron – for example, eye for an eye vs. turning the other cheek or
accepting Jesus as the Messiah vs. not accepting him as such.
Therefore it is perfectly natural for Jews to be somewhat christophobic and
antigentilist (although the Christian clergy being spat upon in Israel by Orthodox
Jews is going too far, and would clearly qualify as an example of christophobic behavior).
Similarly, it is perfectly natural for Christians to be somewhat counter-Semitic.
Darwin wisely reminded us in 1859 that we are actually animals. We are part
of nature, and as such we tend to be tribal, territorial, aggressive, revengeful,
lustful, status-seeking, and so forth. Considering we are animals, we actually
haven’t done too badly throughout history. It’s only when we abandon
the Aristotelian/Buddhist/Catholic principle of moderation in all things, and
begin to enslave and kill people that the mutual competition and dislike
had gone too far. There is still some residual dislike between Protestants
and Catholics in Northern Ireland that’s not likely to go away anytime soon.
The Germanics and the Slavs in Central and Eastern Europe have been
fighting wars for 1200 years, and ultimately it is the fact that there are 240 million
Slavs and only 120 million Germanics that ended the last war with a massive
German defeat. Christians and Muslims don’t particularly like each other either,
and let’s not even get started on the relationship between Muslims and Jews.
We’ve had extreme difficulty in rising above the animal (“smart chimp”) level,
and I don’t see us creating Paradise on Earth anytime soon. Antigentilism and
counter-Semitism are likely to continue into the foreseeable future.
Jews are basically glorified Gypsies who had demonstrated massive levels of
incompetence in failing to establish their own state after the fall of the Roman
Empire, say after 600 AD when Europe was wide open for the taking, and
were recently humiliated in Israel on the PISA exam. They are talentless in many
areas, for example in engineering and in producing great political leaders.
I think we should be compassionate toward Jews as history’s losers for if
they had established their own state like normal people do, they would by
now be a medium-sized country with a population of 50-100 million people
(because of their high fertility rates), and not a measly 15-16 million.
“And the mass media? Simply naive to expect any alternative perspective from it given its ownership.”
— Beg to differ. The zionized MSM is not naive — it is malicious. And the MSM will go to a great length to save the false narrative in order to defend the ziocon interests. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/12/as-the-opcw-is-accused-of-false-reporting-us-propaganda-jumps-to-its-help.html
Here is a slice from the life of the Judophobic Dutch: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/12/as-the-opcw-is-accused-of-false-reporting-us-propaganda-jumps-to-its-help.html
Comment section:
I don’t get why Jared Taylor is so careful of the Third Rail. No matter what he does he’s loathed by Jews and despite his grovelling he and AmRen have suffered major deplatforming. I can only assume he has one or two major Jewish donors.
Not my experience. I worked with a technology research company and everyone was conscious and fearful of the Third Rail even though the number of Jews was small.
Another great Jewish scam, from Israel, is aimed at Evangelical dumbasses, here is ‘White’ Kenneth Copeland aiding and abetting the International Fellowship of Christians & Jews as they screw Whites out of money.
Copeland’s net worth is $760 million, how does yours compare?
Send in your donation now IFCJ needs your help…they apparently can’t the goddamn American billionaire Jews to help out. Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Sheldon Adelson among others.
Exactly.
Christian civilization will recognize the bonds between the powerful and the humble, born of their common humanity.
That’s the true meaning of “noblesse oblige”. What I received free through God’s grace, I must give back to my less privileged neighbor.
@IsraelShamir
Ok. Sorry for the assumption. What’s in a name?
I’m a stay at home Christian and am boycotting society- it’s just too insane. Just a giant censorious and torturous psy-op.
11-16, 2019 Defeating the US / EU / NATO Axis of Domination: A Global De-Colonial Imperative Tour of Ajamu Baraka to Eastern Canada. By Canadian Peace Congress
The Canadian Peace Congress, in cooperation with a number of local peace and anti-imperialist organizations, is pleased to announce the upcoming tour ofAjamu Baraka from November 11-16, 2019. During his visit, Mr. Baraka will visit five urban centres across Eastern Canada – Hamilton (Nov. 11); Toronto (Nov. 12-13), Ottawa (Nov. 14); Montréal (Nov. 15);and Halifax (Nov. 16).
https://dissidentvoice.org/2019/02/confronting-the-u-s-eu-nato-axis-of-domination/
Apr 4, 2019 NATO EXIT: Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
NATO is a criminal entity, an instrument of the Pentagon. There is no “Alliance”. There is military Occupation.
Listen to your intuition and follow it.
You are probably correct.
But my life experiences have allowed me to hear (in person), Malcolm X, Joan Baez, and over the radio & TV, Fidel Castro, Maria Callas, and our last Constitutional President, John F. Kennedy. None were Jewish, and they were all eloquent.
Kennedy’s sense of humor, and quick whit, combined with toughness and integrity, was only matched by Malcolm X. Maria Callas could sing, and converse and was eloquent.
What the Zionist New World Order Oligarchs have is skilled and merciless Thieves, land thieves, money lenders, pedafiles, and terrorists. They feed on corruption, or murder innocence. They have been bankrolling wars – from the Middle Ages. They took control over the most powerful World Empire, Great Britain, in 1815, and America, on November 22, 1963.
They have something. It is Evil. Tolkien named it Sauron.
We Americans must restore our Sovereignty and our Honor, by Restoring Our Republic!
“The African American has adopted the same Jewish habit of “crying out in pain as they strike you.” Both groups cry out they have to endure the white man’s inherent “racism” or “anti-Semitism” and yet both choose to live in White nations instead of returning to Africa or Israel, or any other nation for that matter.”
— Correct.
If you let rats into your house, they do you no favors.
https://www.defendevropa.com/2019/news/open-hatred-africans-take-it-on-twitter-to-celebrate-the-downfall-of-europe/
Israel Shamir is one of the few journalists unafraid to approach the subject of Jewish coercion in modern politics. He is incisive and brave, God Bless him and his.
Comparing the zionized MSM (that has long ago lost any pretense on decency) and the real journalists covering embattled Syria (coveted by ziocons): https://www.mintpressnews.com/mysterious-death-media-scrambles-white-helmets-founder-james-le-mesurier/263142/
The names of some prominent presstitutes in service to ziocons:
The strange case of Le Mesurier who was “active in various areas of NATO intervention, suggesting he had links with British intelligence agencies:”
I’m not saying you shouldn’t try and change elites, but the idea that it is just about Jews is a fantasy.
This is 2019 – and today it is the JEWS.
The problem is the elite Jews in the US, UK, France, Canada, and South America. Poor Germany has been de-balled by the Jews.
Things go up and things go down – its nature.
The Jews will be held responsible for their elitist deeds.
The idea is fine, the question is whether that nation acts in such a way. I would say the Jewish faith is not noble – aristocratic, elite maybe. It allows for aggressive war, and it is indifferent at best to other nations.
Rabbinical Judaism is like a spore of Temple Judaism – designed for survival outside of a grounded nation. This is a faith of compromise, in every field. Nobility is not compromise.
The Jewish idea is we should all be excellent together, as Jews. Otherwise the faith would not denegrate Christians or Muslims.
(As for what makes people act bad – greed, hate, delusion.. for this degree of freedom, hatred of the inferiority of oneself, hatred for the superiority of another. Greed for the superiority of oneself, greed for the inferiority of another. Delusion in believing a superior inferior and vice versa)
“You surely know that Judaism encourages treating the lower orders and the especially vulnerable – the poor, the orphan, the widow, the stranger – with especial consideration and kindness.”
That is correct.
If they are Jews.
The Jews do protect members of the tribe.
In fact, when i first lived in NYC I joined the Workmen’s Circle so that I could get access to a top Jewish physician on the East Side. Although I am a quadroon—not really a member of the Tribe.
I thought this was a wonderful idea at the time.
I still think “fraternal” organizations to take care of one’s own in the savage American “melting pot” is a great idea.
But the purpose of the Workmen’s Circle was also to provide activities, camps, hotels, Yiddish classes—everything you can think of to keep Jews within their own . . . circle and reinforce their identity as Jews.
“what is it that you propose as the alternative?”
A bizarre question.
Sounds as though some gropu has to play the role of the Jew even if the Jews are not there.
I would say the “alternative” is to de-taboo-ize the discussion of the actual role of Jews in US society.
First the diagnosis, then the cure.
If people see the Jewish influence as disproportionate and negative, then they can take steps to reduce this: Don’t vote for Jews. Don’t let Jews promote other Jews without increased oversight. Demand that all who serve in appointed or elected public office give up Israeli citizenship if they have it and swear an oath of allegiance that specifies loyalty to the USA, not to the Jewish National State in Palestine. Etc. etc.
‘… The Jewish idea is that we should all be excellent together.’
Bullshit.
You can always count on aaron to lack self awareness.
Compare and contrast:
Aaron:
‘The Jewish idea is that we should all be excellent together.’
Rabbi Schneerson, the founder of Chabad:
“This is what needs to be said about the body: the body of a Jewish person is of a totally different quality from the body of [members] of all nations of the world … The difference in the inner quality between Jews and non-Jews is “so great that the bodies should be considered as completely different species.”
“An even greater difference exists in regard to the soul. Two contrary types of soul exist, a non-Jewish soul comes from three satanic spheres, while the Jewish soul stems from holiness.”
“As has been explained, an embryo is called a human being, because it has both body and soul. Thus, the difference between a Jewish and a non-Jewish embryo can be understood.”
“…the general difference between Jews and non-Jews: A Jew was not created as a means for some [other] purpose; he himself is the purpose, since the substance of all [divine] emanations was created only to serve the Jews.”
“The important things are the Jews, because they do not exist for any [other] aim; they themselves are [the divine] aim.”
“The entire creation [of a non-Jew] exists only for the sake of the Jews.”
How can you be so incredibly dishonest?
I do not require that Jews who behave badly cease being Jews. I would like them to be better humans.
The Wiki on Shamir gives the verb “smearing” a new depth and would in itself be a reason not to respond to their present begging campaign.
So it was this fellow called Will Jakowicz, writing in a Jewish magazine, who claimed that Norman Finkelstein said that Shamir made up his autobiography. In a court of law this would at best be called “hearsay”.
But even if it was partly true so what? Does it detract from what he says about other matters than his personal background?
I am always amused by those claims that “you know, Shamir is not his real name”. It is this, that or the other. Coming up with this they blithely ignore that so many Israeli personalities have a birth name that was later “hebraized”, to begin with Ben-Gurion (David Grün).
“Actually, what makes people act bad is a sense of inferiority and the resentment that comes along with it.”
That’s why we have so many bad acting jewish “elite.” As always your analyses are misguided.
You say that the “elite” always exploit the masses. I would say this is a bad action and by your own definition therefore they do it out of a sense of inferiority and resentment.
However, somehow, you twist this bad action into some kind of world where everyone should act like this together and jewish elites are acting in a meritorious manner and not out of a sense of inferiorty and resentment. Your logic is illogic.
This is kinda what I mean.
Your main desire seems to be to drag Judaism down, to tell me why it’s bad, worse than others, etc. To drag me into the mud.
You don’t affirm and love yourself, whatever you are – your main motive is to drag me down, drag me into the mud.
The funny thing is I am on record on this site saying appreciative and sympathetic things about Christianity and Islam, yet no Christian or Muslim has ever said a single kind thing about Jews or Judaism to me on this site (I think seekerofthepresence was the first Christian to say something kind about Judaism – I was startled.)
I have even expressed sympathy for the white “deplorables” who post on this site.
So once again – the Jewish idea is to try and lift everyone up (ultimately, save the world). The anti-Semitic idea is to drag anyone who aspires to anything back down into the mud. And you are once again providing an example of this.
IF you had a friend who was evicted 109 times from different homes/apartments and he/she said that it was NEVER their fault, it was ALWAYS the fault of the evil landlord, would you believe your friend’s story to be true all 109 times?
IF you had a friend who was kicked out of 109 different bars/restaurants and he/she said that it was NEVER their fault, it was ALWAYS the fault of the manager, other patrons, etc., would you believe your friend’s story to be true all 109 times?
IF I was kicked out of 2 or at the most 3 different establishments or evicted from the same amount of apartments, I would have enough sense to know that maybe I need to check my own behavior and that maybe the problem lies with yours truly, and not the people evicting me or removing me from their property. BUT then again, I am assuming others try and work others, try to be fair, give a little to receive a little kind of thing. Hmm, IF one has a habitual behavior of harming others and not caring about the people they harm, aren’t they what we call sociopaths?
‘… Your main desire seems to be to drag Judaism down, to tell me why it’s bad, worse than others, etc. To drag me into the mud…’
‘Wahh’ would be more concise.
“THIS IS YOUR TRUTH TELLER?”
I know nothing about the background of Israel Shamir.
I go on what he actually writes. I find his writing pretty interesting, so I always read his contributions.
If something makes sense to me, I don’t suddenly change my mind and decide that it doesn’t make sense after all because now I know the author’s real name.
Yes it is interesting how virtually all—I think literally all–of the first generation of Israeli leaders and terrorists changed their names. They started out with names like Greenblatt and ended up with these high-falutin monikers.
Some more than once.
Of course concealment, coding, and secrecy are central aspects of intra-Jewish communication. It is the easiest way to trick/exclude/misdirect/fool the goyim!
its just the contrary
nazis and to a lesser extent the rest of western countries ideology at that time strived to create the ubermench in improved yourself to the very limit jews on the other hand are obsesed with degrading everyone to the lowest common denominator that creepy obsesion jews have trying to mix europeans and africans,the celebration of the weak obese and insane ,the feminization of man,the “liberation of woman …propagated by the jewish media are not sign of compasion for those group but a calculated way of weaken us
thats why the west is weaker every day while the rest of the world grow stronger since the 60s your obsesion with creating the untermench have trasformed the west in a parody of what used to be
and its funny that you speak about inferiority complex because the destruction of everything considered sacred and denigration of anything that ressemble european achieviment have only one motive the terrible inferiority complex yews have for declaring thenself the chosenites and being parias for thousands of years while europeans make the most masturbatory phantasy became reality .
at this point i think you are only trying to convince yourself that you are the good guys .
You have to understand what it means to be “excellent together.”
Don’t say or do anything critical of Jews or Israel and you’ll be “excellent together” with them.
It’s just that simple.
My motive is to analyze things as they are, or as they seem to me.
Judaism has a good religion (ritualistic, but certainly pushing the faithful to better themselves), but if we speak of Judaism’s place in the world, then how it treats others – its ideology – matters.
If I point out both the Torah (Deuteronomy) and Talmud (Sanhedrin) sanction aggressive war, show me where I am wrong.. Sure Islam and post Christ Christianity do too, as do Hindu teachings, and we can talk about those, but it would not be a denial that Judaism does so as well.
The Jewish faith changes – techtonically as during the exile or fall of the second Temple, or slowly, as over the last 1500 years. Bar (and bat) mitzvahs were not celebrated until the middle ages I read for example.
One misfortune rabbinical Judaism has had imo – by accident or by design – is its shying away from open debate as to its doctorine with other faiths. Christians debate Muslims, Buddhists Hindus, but Jews have historically not done so, and are generally not willing to do so now, without being first offended by the mere notion of debate.
I root it to the lack of sovereignty and that at-most-indifference to other nations. Luckily Israel is now sovereign, so a debate can begin fairly. Yet the fear of it is still primary for Judaism.
All faiths aim to raise their believers away from the base animal towards whatever they define as the other shore – unbroken man, fixed man, perfected man or acting in accordance with the god inside you, etc. No faith aims for laggards.
But this refining takes a set of commitments, and it is reasonable to question the validity and reasobalness of such commitements. So if I criticise aspects of Judaism, I point out what I see as errors.
Judaism has been stuck in two millenia without any input from the external to consider its faith. Now that the Talmud is translated, and people are learning from the source, Judaism will have to adapt to an open debate of all its aspects, as the other faiths have had done to them.
This is a beneficial process, one that will improve Judaism, if Judaism allows itself to be open to debate, not just closed in the belief that every critique is the seed of antisemitism.
/yet no Christian or Muslim has ever said a single kind thing about Jews or Judaism to me on this site/
Well, there’s a boldfaced lie.
What with all the CenSCHWARZship, is DLive the future?
https://dlive.tv/
Universality sweetheart.
Any more great ideas?
‘You have to understand what it means to be “excellent together.”
‘Don’t say or do anything critical of Jews or Israel and you’ll be “excellent together” with them.
iIt’s just that simple.’
Actually, no you won’t be ‘excellent together’ — at least not according to the theology.
You may well have a dog — and if so, he’s most definitely on your side.
Does that make him your equal?
It’s always great fun when you, or your “operative” chums decide to mix it with an Unz big hitter.
You must be be feeling rather dispirited right now, but chin up, just think of the pleasure you’ve given us and remember that pushing Hasbara will always be easier than having to do honest work.
>You have to understand what it means to be “excellent together.”
It means carrying out the demands of your bosses:
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2019/12/08/president-trump-speaks-at-2-south-florida-events-as-impeachment-hearings-loom/
Israel Shamir, ישראל שהמיר, selected a pen-name that appears to be immediately recognizable to Hebrew speakers as a nom de plume. It has a broad application beyond a solitary individual because it means Israel that converted, so I imagine he intends for his name to stand for Jews that have converted to Christianity. The renowned Jewish writer Asher Zvi Hirsch Ginsberg followed a similar line of thought in chosing a pen-name that simply means one of the people, Ahad Ha’am, אחד העם.
‘… The funny thing is I am on record on this site saying appreciative and sympathetic things about Christianity and Islam…’
Leaving aside what you may have said about the one true faith, your ‘appreciative and sympathetic things about Islam’ seem to boil down to agreeing that if they would only quit resisting and recognize their inherent inferiority, you might permit them to continue to exist as a servile race.
…something like what Hitler had in mind for the Poles, now that I think about it.
You’re all heart, Aaron. Sort of a kosher Adolf, now that I think about it. (apologies to any Hitler fans. I’m not serious in my comparison of our pet Jewish supremacist-manque to Hitler.)
‘… I root it to the lack of sovereignty and that at-most-indifference to other nations. Luckily Israel is now sovereign…’
Perhaps that’s because Israel is not truly sovereign. When I first started paying attention to it, I was struck by how pathetically dependent it was on ideological trends and fashions in the United States — and of course, how materially dependent it is on continued US approval and support.
A real nation — like, say, Franco’s Spain — can more or less say ‘screw you’ and follow its own path. Peron’s Argentina would be another example. So far, even Taiwan can claim the same.
Israel is different. It’s tied to America’s teat. We yank it off, it’s dead.
It has — at most — the independence of a very badly spoiled child…which, come to think of it, is about what it is.
‘Honey, honey, you’re not angry, are you? Should I get daddums to beat up the bad man for you?’
It’s a sick farce.
– Interesting trend:
Black & Brown interest in “holocaust” Revisionism growing:
African American “Holocaust denier” Chico Cromartie running for office: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12908
African-American school principal seemingly denies “Holocaust” – gets fired: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?t=12583
Raspect – Rapper of African descent – denies “Holocaust” publicly: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?t=12298
27% of Mexicans believe “Holocaust” is a myth or greatly exaggerated: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?p=92440#p92440
Jason Mostafa Ali v. Woodbridge Township School District – Teacher fired for teaching “Holocaust denial”: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?t=12488
plus:
Malignant impact of Jewish activities on Black Americans: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?p=94571#p94571
Black-on-Jewish “hate crimes” in NYC soaring: https://archive.is/f0Yrg
Black Leaders on Jews in America: https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?p=91868#p91868%5B/quote%5D
/Does that make him your equal?/
Who said anything about equality?
It isn’t that you’ll both be excellent, it’s that you’ll be “excellent together,” the inherently dominant and the inherently subordinate, acting out their divinely-ordained roles.
must reading:
Complete list of Jewish Expulsions / Jews expelled from over 1,000 places in history:
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=12596
According to them it’s never their fault.
Shamir mentions one concrete fact in his autobiography that goes far to establish his Israeli identity and which, significantly, is not mentioned in his Wiki – that prefers to depict him as a lying Swede.
Shamir says that he was at one stage serving as a paratrooper in the IDF and was involved in the Yom Kippur war. If this were not the case would the IDF not have come out long ago saying this man was never in our ranks? To the best of my knowledge it has never done so.
The Judaization of France begins with the granting by Pepin the Short of extensive privileges to the Jewish community of Narbonne in 756.
The legend as relayed by Wikipedia) has that:
“According to a tradition preserved by Abraham ibn Daud in his ‘Sefer ha-Qabbalah’, written about 1161, Makhir* was a descendant of the house of David. Ibn Daud wrote:
‘Then King Charles sent to the King of Baghdad [Caliph] requesting that he dispatch one of his Jews of the seed of royalty of the House of David. He hearkened and sent him one from there, a magnate and sage, Rabbi Makhir by name. And [Charles] settled him in Narbonne, the capital city, and planted him there, and gave him a great possession there at the time he captured it from the Ishmaelites [Arabs]. And he [Makhir] took to wife a woman from among the magnates of the town; and the King made him a nobleman and designed, out of love for [Makhir], good statutes for the benefit of all the Jews dwelling in the city, as is written and sealed in a Latin charter; and the seal of the King therein [bears] his name Carolus; and it is in their possession at the present time. The Prince Makhir became chieftain there. He and his descendants were close [inter-related] with the King and all his descendants”.
*Makhir ben Yehudah Zakkai of Narbonne (725-765) was a Babylonian-Jewish scholar and later the supposed leader of the Jewish community of Narbonne in a region which at that time was called Septimania at the end of the eighth century.
The dates do not perfectly accord to the legend, but:
“The Makhir family enjoyed for centuries many privileges and that its members bore the title of “nasi” (prince). Benjamin of Tudela, who visited Narbonne in 1165, speaks of the exalted position occupied by the descendants of Makhir, and the “Royal Letters” of 1364 also record the existence of a rex Iudaeorum (King of the Jews) at Narbonne. The place of residence of the Makhir family at Narbonne was designated in official documents as “Cortada Regis Judæorum”. Makhir is said to have founded a Talmudic school there which vied in greatness with those of Babylonia and which attracted pupils from many distant points”.
The process was long drawn, with ups and downs, but it achieved after wholesale massacres (of the Wars of Religion, Revolution, Napoleon, First World War, the massacres of the ‘collabos’ after WW2, which eventually cowed the Christian French into abject submission), the tremendous success that we witness impotently. There is a matter of time until the remnants of the Christian French will be replaced by Muslims.
If the playing field was a level one, the 80% of 2% would only manage to gain its’ due. But, the 2% own 100% of media, which sours the pot and spoils the stew.
You realize most of my comments here are about saying positive things about Jews and Judaism, not demeaning Christianity or Islam or focusing on the low class white anti-Semites, who I sometimes feel sorry for.
Most of your comments seem to be about saying Judaism is mostly bad. That seems to be your main concern.
It would be much healthier if you focused on the good things about your own beliefs, whatever they are.
A person who is primarily negative is defined by a desire to bring others down because he hates himself. A positive person is inspired by self love, and only someone who loves himself can love others.
Interesting and thought-provoking read. But…
No mention of Libya. Was that intentional or fortuitous?
Having established the servile nature of European nations, their dependence must, by extension of the same logic, depend on whether or not the US regains its own independence. After all, that is the country that takes the lead in Europe’s lovefest with the Jews. He who controls America…
Still, a question goes begging: why is antisemitism exclusively related to criticism of Jews or Israel? Over two million Semitic, non-Jewish Arabs (the overwhelming majority of Semitic peoples) have been murdered in the ongoing ME wars, yet none of the atrocities have been characterized as acts of antisemitism. Anyone care to explain?
having a hard time finding “we should all be excellent together” in
An End to Antisemitism!
A Catalogue of Policies to Combat Antisemitism
https://anendtoantisemitism.univie.ac.at/fileadmin/user_upload/p_anendtoantisemitism/PDF/Catalogue_FINAL_webversion_complete.pdf
starting point:
Religions must change; it should take only a few generations:
“Japanese elites, for instance, reached peaks of treating their lower classes subhumanly rarely seen elsewhere, where the Samurai were allowed to kill commoners for sport”
It’s complete lies like that which make you completely unpalatable.
Being a Jew you don’t understand how the upper class society views and ranks todays so called elites. Jews have never understood ‘codes of conduct’ or even general ‘manners’….throwing them out of acceptance by the real elite. Which is why Trump for instance was shunned because of his crudeness and pushiness by the NY Blue Blood society he desperately wanted to be accepted by …..that left him only the Jews of his same boorish type to associate with and why when he got to the WH he knew no one and has no one to appoint or call upon for advice except his NY Jews.
Both Clinton and Trumps Jewish in laws are ‘convicted felons…hardly elite by higher class standards.
The Clintons and the Trumps themselves can hardly be called elites except under the ‘Jews definition’…….in my region of the country and most regions they are seen as what is called ‘jumped up white trash’ down south….. jumped up white trash and Jews have the same low standards or lack of standards so they are natural partners.
My previous comment, which was not attached for some reason, was intended as a reply to TPP: http://www.unz.com/ishamir/for-the-love-of-jews/#comment-3598819.
Dlive.tv, and Vox Day’s channel unauthorized.tv are excellent alternatives to youtube. Frankly, youtube, is a poor alternative to those 2 channels.
Anytime a Jew (#), comments on bad Jewish behavior, every Jew withing a hundred miles shows up. KInd of like flies and corpses.
Give a Jew a dollar he ‘makes’ two. Eventually, he tells you what you can do, say and how to behave and think IN YOUR OWN COUNTRY.
There is one solution, they must all leave for Israel for quarantine.
#sorry Izzy I don’t buy the Orthodox Christian angle as it is incompatible with Communism. Marx was an avowed satanist who wrote ‘his’ seductive ideology into law as a modern manual for societal takeover. The synagogue of Satan bears evil fruit.
The impeachment of Trump is a jew affair. This is a fact and all you bs will never change this. Only morons believe jews have been scapegoated over 100 times.
Fortunately unlike oil; Jew is not a renewable resource. Once they are gone … they’re gone.
What would Christians have to say good about Judaism? That not all Jews spit on Christians, piss on Christ icons (on TV) and do not say that they would kill Jesus again? That not all Jews say publicly that Christians are ‘inferior’?
“Juku” – a new word for our 21st century American argot.
Looks like Shamir is saying that politics in Britain and France is all about the Jews, and that the choice for anyone in the West is either to love Jews or to hate them. Very convenient. If you criticism the Zionists or the Jewish establishment for their concentration and consolidation of money and power to control your nation for their exclusive interests, like for instance the media, finances and the political spectrum, they imply it is their right because of their superior intelligence, or that they have always had superior capital to buy what they want.
Then you say “Wait a minute. Look at your ruthless methods and how you teach your own children that you have a right and a duty exploit the goy and put him down for your own advancement. Look at what the Zionist teach their children about the Arabs saying that the only good Arab is a dead Arab.” The response from the Jewish establishment, with at least 98% of their community dutifully remaining silent, is that you are anti-Semitic and a hate monger. Then you respond, “Look, it has nothing to do with hate. I am a Christian and unlike you I am not aloud to do that, and I don’t do that, but do you think it is right to take advantage of people, who think it is selfish and wrong for any exclusive group to concentrate and consolidate their wealth and power in order to dominate and control the entire host nation or civilization to serve their own exclusive interests? What would you do if a bunch of Christians did the same in Israel?” And what do they say in response? “Yada, yada, yada, and if you make too much of a noise, just remember we own you and if you protest too loud we will snuff you out.”
Populist people are generally fed up with the establishment running things in their nations, regardless of whether it is the Jews, the Masons, the Catholics, the Protestants, the Marxist, the secular humanist, or any other exclusive group running things. They are fed up with all the of lies, propaganda, brainwashing, the fake history, the outsourcing to make the rich richer and the middle class poor. They are tired of being fed upon and debt-rigged by banks and corporations, that are simply exploiters . Our dollar since the banksters took over our money supply in 1913 has shrunk to about 3% to 4% of its values, and it never lost a cent in the 100 years proceeding that.
On one hand, the Jewish community wants to appear very much in the driver’s seat and on the other hand it does not want any criticism when things go sideways in our nations, while their “international” community has become incredibly rich at our expense. We are not to complain? If we do we are called hate mongers? Only Jews can be Nazis? If this is not true then what has the populist uprising in France have to do with the Jews, Mr Sahmir?
Perhaps if the Jewish establishment, including the Rothschild banking network, is actually in control of French finances, banks, the media, the political system, and Macron, and jobs are gone, their borders are breached by migrants herded into their nation by Rothschild/Soros NGO’s in order to destroy their culture, then the people are waking up to the actual cause. They don’t want to hate anyone. They want their nation back, and not milked to serve any foreign or international interest. If this is not the case, then give us some evidence to deny the obvious.
Life would be far better for all.
‘… The Judaization of France begins with the granting by Pepin the Short of extensive privileges to the Jewish community of Narbonne in 756.
The legend as relayed by Wikipedia) has that:
“According to a tradition preserved by Abraham ibn Daud in his ‘Sefer ha-Qabbalah’, written about 1161,…
Particularly for those dates, what someone in 1161 imagined had happened in 756 is hardly reliable.
At best, it would indicate what they regarded as an impressive source. Abraham ibn Daud might as well have appealed to the acts of King Arthur.
‘… This election Jews are going to block-vote for Tories at 80% levels…’
And Jews make up 0.5% of the British electorate.
That’s…that’s 0.4% of the vote that will go Tory.
Labour’s dead.
For love of Jew dancing?
For love of Jew joy at dancing?
No,
these also stolen from Palestinians.
https://palsolidarity.org/2019/09/telling-old-stories-in-a-new-way-palestinian-dabke/
5ds
Can we also get rid of the Indians…..I will deal with anyone in the world except Jews and Indians.
President Donald Trump’s official in charge of Medicare and Medicaid, Seema Verma, came under fire after Politico reported Saturday that she submitted a $47,000 claim for reimbursement on the taxpayers’ dime for stolen, uninsured items , stolen jewelry https://t.co/lTJpP7sX9g
— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 8, 2019
The bulk of the claim—for which the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ultimately reimbursed her $2,852.40—was for roughly $43,000 worth of jewelry. Among the roughly two dozen pieces was an Ivanka Trump brand pendant whose estimated value was $5,900, according to documents obtained by Politico. A $325 claim for moisturizer was also among the items included.
The theft reportedly took place in July of 2018 in San Francisco when Verma’s luggage was stolen from a rented SUV as she delivered a speech in which she bashed Medicare for All and the Affordable Care Act.
I like your Schtick. ;^)
This shit is getting more obvious by the day.
What has become known cannot become unknown. This knowledge is as unforgettable as it is forbidden.
So many cons blame the ‘left’ as being in power, but the real Power is Jewish Globalism.
Take Max Blumenthal. Like him or not, he’s a genuine leftie. If the Power is ‘leftist’, then it should embrace Blumenthal, but he’s been targeted by the most powerful people. Why? He’s been critical of Zionism and of Neo-Imperialism of the Deep State.
The Real Power in the West is not ‘leftist’. It is the Glob. And even though the Glob will generally favor Jewish ‘leftists’ over goy ‘rightists’, it will also favor Jewish rightists over goy leftists and genuine Jewish leftists like Blumenthal.
Well, indeed the ascribing of the conquest of Narbonne by Pepin the Short is a supposition of a ‘controversial’ historian of the problem: Arthur J. Zuckerman, A Jewish Princedom in Feudal France, 768-900 (New York, 1972).
Abraham ibn Daud, the chronicle ‘Gesta Karoli Magni ad Carcassonam et Narbonam’, the Milhemet Misvah (a work of a Narbonnese Jew Meir ben Simeon), papal letters, all talk about the conquest of Narbonne and the bequest to the Jews by Charlemagne. Beyond any doubt is that Narbonne was an important center of Jewish life and Talmud. As to their influence at the court, enough to check the story of Agobard of Lyons.
You may laugh but the ‘stories’ of King Arthur and the Grail may have something to do with the Judaization of England. But that’s another story.
True, Israel as it is now has always been a colonial enterprise, and Jews are barely more independent than before it. It rebirthed the desire to work the land though (even if mostly due to nostalgia), but for the most part it has pushed their mentality to that of the guards in the prison experiment.
I agree with the Zionist position Jews need sovereignty, but Israel as it is, is more of a poison pill as you say. There is enough money in the tribe to agree directly democtatically with a peoples somewhere on the planet to get land fairly imo, and move on from there.
Last time Judaism took half a millennium to crystalize. Buddhism took half a millennium to debate (and merge) with Hinduism in India. Christianity took a few centuries. Rabbinical Judaism will take long as well.
Even with a truly sovereign, non parasitic, nation, Israel would bump up against Gentile planetary law, and have to start acknowledging its errors when they are present. Israel offers more rightful indignation due to its history than internal consideration.
Imo Judaism needs to buy some land directly democratically off a people, leave the colony of Israel (decolonisation 2.0 really for all Western Empires), and grow naturally. They are a materialistically intelligent bunch, if a bit low on wisdom..
They can go to
ClausewitzAuschwitz and not feel guilty, so there’s a bit of hope, although I’m sure the indoctrination to toe the Judaic lines runs bone-deep and might even be genetically fueled – Link to Futurity
This is a site for critical analysis, and I think that due to the insularity of Judaism for 1500 years, there is a lot to critique!
If a person stayed away from an environment for 50 years, they would have to reintroduce themselves to it, and maybe with some assistance, if they wanted to live cordially with their neighbours, and not as outcasts.
Judaism is afraid of assistance due to its memory. It is not ‘incapable of accepting’, but ‘unwilling to consider’ critique. I find it hard to see how it can live peacefully in a community of nations – and that is what it wants – if it is so touchy, sensitive – unconfident about itself.. the usual explosion of rightful indignation at even actual anti-semites is a sign of weakness, not strength.
Legistlating away criticism of Israel in Gentile nations? Is that really solving discord, or building walls? How can you enlighten others’ minds behind defensive positions you yourself set up?!
My beliefs, personally, benefit from debate. I don’t bother with insults or feeling insulted. I only really feel insulted if I say something stupid I later realise as stupid, but even then the solution is to change and improve, and the feeling is only temporary! I’ve come to accept through debate, in spirit – if not in the practice that Israel entailed, the Zionist dream of sovereignty, over the traditional position of ‘wait for a Metaphysical sign’!
Whether critique intends to bring another down or up. If I were screaming ‘kill ’em all, they are incapable of change..’ (I obviously wouldn’t in that state), then I’d agree with you.
But imo Judaism has a very soft touch on the Metaphysical, and is strong in its religious practice. I’d say Christianity is, for a long time, idea>practice, and Islam tends to that way too. Judaism has a better balance, but some of the ideas with respect to the nations need adjusting as the Jewish nation gains sovereignty, as it is now doing.
In many ways, I would say Judaism should consider the 12th rule that entails suspension from the order of monks: https://suttacentral.net/pli-tv-bu-vb-ss12/en/brahmali
The Jew hates the middle class, as they correctly see them as a threat to their hegemony. The Jew is evil, and only when the middle classes ally with the Russians will Europe be free of them
There’s a certain ethnicity to which that particular stereotype seems to stick.
For a guy who fancies himself some sort of genius, you’re pretty lacking in self-awareness.
Vile jews such Aaron and Lot will never respond to this. It really does show that jews are utter psychopath, preaching how wonderful they are while at the same time conducting a full scale ethnic cleansing.
This is very odd.
Antisemitism needs to be erased from Christian and Muslim religions?
The only thing that is “antisemitic” in both religions is calling out of the “mafia type of behavior” of Jewish culture.
There is no antisemitism for Jewish people who are good in any of the books of these religions.
There is only antimafia Jewish culture in the books of both religions.
That is a good thing that should be kept in both religions for the sake of humanity and this planet.
The world would be profoundly better.
Yeah, but have you searched “American Inventors” on Jewgle:
https://www.google.com/search?q=american+inventors&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjC7dqi26jmAhVMXK0KHWfrDzwQ_AUoAXoECA0QAw&biw=1920&bih=935
Surprised?
France is a failed state, the rich in France have been jumping ship to London for some years now and I suspect many of these “French” are Jews. I doubt these ongoing riots in France are doing anything to stop the flow of money northwards across the Channel.
The rich French have always seen London as a bolthole of stability, that may be the reason why the Channel Tunnel was largely a project the French elite wanted.
Consider the predominance of girly men you worked with if you worked in tech.
Jews don’t lack self-awareness. Lying, projecting, and reality-inversion are standard tricks they use confuse and mystify their racial enemies. Aaron B isn’t even that over-the-top in his BS, in fact he’s pretty subdued. Usually Jews are cookier and more hysterical than he is.
Perhaps attacks on Corbyn are really part of a longer term goal? I don’t follow British politics much, but taking down Corbyn could serve as:
1) precedent for taking down a democratic leader speciffically for being perceived as anti-semite. Think of the me-too defenestrations, or trial by media, for sex crimes or homophobia. Targets go down without a fight, let alone a trial.
2) there’s an interest in taking down the British royal family, thus a window for reshaping constitution and laws, which could be used for legal groundwork on antisemitism, hate speech, etc.
AN END TO ANTISEMITISM! [<— nb "!" ]
A CATALOGUE OF POLICIES TO COMBAT ANTISEMITISM
Based on the contributions of participants to the international conference “An End to Antisemitism!”,
Vienna, February 2018,
organized by
the European Jewish Congress,
New York University,
Tel Aviv University and
the University of Vienna.
PUBLISHED BY THE EUROPEAN JEWISH CONGRESS
I think Ilya’s comments are apposite and perceptive.
The essay is about Judaism and Jews, not about Christianity.
But you cannot help but instruct others as to what is “healthy,” and what is wrong with the personality of a person who offered perceptive comments on the evolution (or lack of it) of Judaism qua religion.
Even these are interpreted by you, Mr. Jewish Know-it-all, as a symptom of a personality defect.
You seek to make discussion of Judaism qua religion off-limits.
Which is funny, because this response of course reinforces the point of Ilya’s comment.
But this doesn’t get through your filter, which is Jews get to be arbiters, gate keepers, and top judges of everything that is said or thought about them and the person who says them. No one gets to discuss Judaism qua religion on the basis of what can be read in its religious texts, and actual religious practices. One can only think of Judaism as the way Jews wish to project their image in the Gentile world. All else is anti-Semitism.
It is quite transparent. You badly need a psychological reset, but I think you are beyond help.
You cannot see outside your bubble.
“Jews have never understood ‘codes of conduct’ or even general ‘manners’….throwing them out of acceptance by the real elite.”
True.
They don’t understand the nuances and hence are often pushy.
“Pushy”–that is the general term for describing the off-notes of so much Jewish behavior and communication styles. You cannot “correct” this behavior. Just as one cannot correct other obnoxious behavior. One simply distances oneself
Still, I do think there are a number of very smart people who happen to be Jews to whom Trump could have turned to populate his administration. Such as Stephen Cohen.
“The impeachment of Trump is a jew affair.
Well, it seems to be an affair of particularly rabidly anti-Russian Russian American Jews.
At least, the “witnesses” such as Vindman and the Stanford woman.
The Jew and his shabbos goy self hating white cuckold pets had a bit of a problem with a minority of white South Africans having too much power in South Africa back in the day, but (((they))) seem to have no problem with a tiny minority of Jews ruling over the goyim in Europe and North America. Btw, I actually find the white cuckold pets of the Jew to be more mentally disturbed than their sociopath and psychotic Jew masters. Lest we forget it was basically OUR OWN PEOPLE that allowed the Jew to take power in OUR COUNTRIES. At one point and time, Whites made up close to 90% of America’s population and Europe was even whiter. WE CAN NOT EXCUSE THE Woodrow Wilsons, the Franklin Roosevelts, the Eisenhowers, and basically every POTUS of America to come along after the JFK assassination. Of course there are way too many politicians to even name that have helped destroy this country by going along with their Jew masters orders. Even JFK went along with integrating our schools which would result in many white children being assaulted, raped and even murdered by Blacks and other nonwhites.
It would be bad enough to have such a tiny minority rule over the rest of any country even if their actions were totally benevolent, but what we have is a tiny minority waging war on the majority by instituting laws that discriminate against the founding stock of America, and the native people of Europe. We have a tiny minority literally waging war against Whites by flooding OUR countries with hostile invaders to be used as biological weapons of mass destruction against Whites, and using a media and Hollywood to promote anti-White hatred by demonizing and ridiculing Whites 24/7. Meanwhile that same media and Hollywood will NEVER show how the real world operates. They will NEVER tell you that interracial violent crime is overwhelmingly ALWAYS Black on White or Nonwhite on White, nor will they tell you about the epidemic of Black on White rape or the Brown/Black on White rape in Europe. And they definitely won’t tell you about what has happened in post apartheid South Africa where tens of thousands of Whites have been butchered by marauding Blacks over the years.
Speaking of For The Love of Jews, here is a very short interview of Jesse Lee Peterson who right off the bat asks his guest, a priest, if he loves Jews, to which the priest unhesitatingly responds in the affirmative. But, when asked if he loves white people, he starts of by stating, “Well…”
Another great article by Mr Shamir. People should also read the one about Hong Kong protests by the same author.
Jesse Peterson is a Judaized, zionized skunk.
I swear as a Christian I find these Jew worshiping cuckolds that identify as followers of Christ to be the most retarded of all cuckold Whites with the exception of the Antifa type of “white trash.” These Zionist “Christians” absolutely WORSHIP A PEOPLE THAT DENY CHRIST, and EVEN DESPISE CHRISTIANITY for the most part while the Antifa white trash will fight alongside nonwhites against their own kind. Both of these totally brainwashed groups of loonies have sided with people who openly call for the demise of their own kin, their very own extended family of brothers and sisters. After these USEFUL IDIOTS have served their masters do they actually think they will be sacrificed the fate of the people they helped destroy. TRAITORS are never loved by anyone, even the people they served? Do you see any statues of Benedict Arnold in England? Do you think there will be any statues of Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy, or Joe Biden IF or WHEN Whites lose their country/countries to the nonwhite hordes? Did not Blacks drop Hillary like a bad habit when she ran against Obama? Did every color blind conservative’s favorite “black guy,” Colon Bowel aka Colin Powell not drop the GOP white guy party for Obama? Me thinks Jesse Peterson is just another black guy who plays the role of the “good black guy” for hi$ own benefit, he knows damn well that all of the conservative White suckas will worship him and buy his books to prove, “see I am not racist.” Peterson probably voted for Obama as well. Honestly, how stupid are white people? WE have to take some of the blame for were we are today. WAKE UP PEOPLE.
Easy. He’s a Jew.
I think the opposite needs to be done.
Judaism needs to be reformed and as a religion of love and mutual respect.
It is not now and has not been since it took over the western world on 12.23.1913.
WWI – get the Balfour Declaration
WWII- get Israel
WWIII- get Eretz Yisreal – greater Israel
The first century of Zion rule began on 12.23. 1913
The second century of Zion rule began on 12.23.5761 ( 09.11. 2001) This was the beginning of WWIII for Zion’s last wish – Eretz Yisrael.
Judaism needs to be reformed for the sake of humanity, for humanity’s intellectual growth and for the planet itself.
Christianity and Islam had very little power since 12.23.1913.
First of all, Judaism does have a tradition of debate, both with Muslims and Christians. There is even a book, called the Kuzari, still widely studied by Jews today, which is a record of a debate before Khazar nobles over which religion is best.
But this is the problem with you Europeans – first you destroyed your own tradition through the wrong kind of analysis and rationality, and then you seek to destroy the rest of the world’s. Have you really no shame? After seeing where your kind of rational analysis has taken your own societies, can you still not stop trying to do this to others?
However, the real problem with European rationality is not that it is too much, but that it is too little. You see that the spiritual isn’t real, but you don’t see that the physical isn’t real either. You see the supernatural isn’t real, but you don’t see the natural isn’t real either. You see that faith is false, but you don’t see logic is also false (as Kant showed).
European logic stops at the half way point – it destroys everything outside itself, but refuses to look at itself. This is very different from religious logic, which goes all the way, and stops at nothing
So this is the kind of debate you want to have with me – you want to subject Judaism to logical scrutiny, but you don’t want to subject logic to logical scrutiny. You will never consider that illogic may have a certain logic to it.
You will criticize everything except logic, except criticism itself. But the truly rational person criticizes logic itself. Is it real? Can it be relied on? Does it produce incoherent contradictions? Can we discover the good life through logic? (The Greek Pyrhonnists answers an emphatic no).
A Critique of Reason, as a certain great European philosopher put it lol.
The person prepared to scrutinize logic realizes it is as false as anything – and opens the door to the usefulness of illogic. And then your whole epismetic foundation shifts, and you come full circle – religion is not about truth claims in the strict sense, because no language is about truth claims in the strict sense.
So I am not prepared to have one of these classic modern European half-debates, where the answer is already assumed in the premise – that we agree to see through everything, except the idea that we can see through everything. By a tacit agreement, we will challenge everything but our ability to see accurately.
‘I think the opposite needs to be done.
Judaism needs to be reformed and as a religion of love and mutual respect.
It is not now and has not been since it took over the western world on 12.23.1913.’
Perhaps. Contrary to popular belief, suffering isn’t actually good for you; it doesn’t make you at all virtuous. One could argue that Judaism is a faith and culture stunted and warped by centuries of marginalization and oppression.
As such, so long as it was powerless, it was merely pathetic; now that it’s risen to a position of some influence, it’s a nightmare.
The abused child has become a father from a nightmare. Do we really want this figure being a factor in our lives?
Jews can be alright. I really have yet to see much good in Judaism. People are free to practice it in their private lives; but I’m very suspicious of the ideology receiving wider application.
Also, your invitation to a debate is not respectful – it is framed explicitly as you, or the rest of the world, having authority and Jews needing to submit to it.
You even use the analogy of the recalcitrant monk, who does not submit to ‘correction’ from authority.
So – just another naked bid for power on your part, just another person outraged that Jews ‘dare’ to go it alone and do not submit to the opinion and authority of mankind. This has been the complaint against Jews since ancient times. While Jews desire respectful and beneficent relations with the rest of the world, they certainly do not accept the authority and opinion of mankind. So you are just making another attempt to drag down.
As I have explained above, a certain type of person cannot stand anyone aspiring to anything higher than the common level.
If you were really interested in exploring aspects of Judaism on the basis of equality and for the purpose of honestly evaluating certain aspects if it, you would have framed your invitation completely differently – without any presumption of authority or necessity for submission to the common opinion of mankind.
You can’t reform Judaism because Judaism is not a religion, it’s a racial survival strategy based on parasitism, as facilitated by extreme levels of psychopathy. This AaronB specimen is a textbook example of the psychopathic Jew. He’s the kind of semite who was running around the Soviet Union torturing and murdering anyone he wanted for any reason and then whining about “anti-semitism.”
Look, Jews know the same things about themselves that Nazis know about them. They don’t hate Hitler because he told lies about them, they hate Hitler because he told the truth about them. Unfortunately for us Whites, Hitler wasn’t as steadfast or ruthless as his enemies were, and he paid the price in the end.
Thbbft…. Lie.
I live in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn is one of the world headquarters for commie loving, White gentile hating, minority promoting Jewish supremacists. And that’s before we get to the Kabbalists.
You’ve either never been to Brooklyn or are a shameless liar. Which is it?
As an ethnonationalist religion, Judaism preaches hate of the non-Jew and takeover of their lands. Islam is similar.
Perhaps Jews would be willing to compromise and do away with all Semitic religion, including their own.
https://national-justice.com/money-and-minds-behind-drag-queen-story-hour
Great summary.
The only thing that I would change is that Judaism is a racial dominance strategy, not a mere survival strategy. Per their god’s commands to the in the OT, they invade the lands of non-Jews for hostile takeover.
Wrong as usual Aaron. There are plenty of economically successful minorities around the world that do not incur the rancor of the majority. The Zoroastrian Parsees and Ismailis of India are obscenely wealthy yet are generally respected by the Hindu majority. The Malaysian Chinese certainly encounter some friction with the Malaysian majority, but overall get along just fine. Jews on the other hand, advance their tribal interests at the expense of others, and that is what makes the Jew different. Jews subvert institutions to make them serve Jewish ends and generally threaten the majority’s way of life (read: cultural Marxism). Ron Unz brilliantly demonstrated in his article Oddities of the Jewish religion that whenever Jews prosper, the reset of us suffer. And if the rest of us need to be uplifted, then jewish power must be broken.
That’s all up to you, I don’t believe in force or deceit as useful strategies. I suppose it is more Mahayana in that through engaging with the world, you affect the world, but have power over it.. if you see an accurate reflection of events, you can describe them accurately. You really don’t see how the colonial nature of Israel, the colonial aspirations on that region by Europe for millennia (bleh it was Roman, not for very long. Usually, it was just native – more aspirations), will be seen by the natives for centuries, and how much stress on the ME and Jewish mindsets it would bring?
(btw just talking what you think is a useful strategy to effortlessly filter out everyone, you will find difficult to get along with in the world!)
In a world of constant conflict, that Jews have flourished in every country they have ever lived in is nothing short of astonishing. Whatever we are doing, it is obviously right, and I don’t think I need advice from a culture who had a 500 year run and are now declining into senescence. Thanks, though.
I am willing to debate Judaism, but I don’t let you define the parameters of debate. If you are able to approach with me respect and on an equal basis, and dispense with your silly attempt to set your self up as the judging authority and your attempt to completely invalidate Israel and Judaism, I’ll happily discuss both with you.
But anyone who refers to Israel as a “colonial” enterprise and cannot accept that Judaism is a valid religion with beauty and moral force, is simply someone who is irrational and irrelevant – your troglodytic side has lost and has no moral or political force anymore.
So it’s completely up to you – if you can act like a decent human being and stop trying to invalidate me, great. If you’re just another has been troglodyte, no thanks.
And btw, you do not know the first thing about Mahayana Buddhism.
More actual developments
https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-group-names-uks-corbyn-top-anti-semite-of-2019/
Wiesenthal Center names UK’s Corbyn top anti-Semite of 2019
Ahead of Thursday’s British elections, Labour chief placed above US synagogue killer on group’s annual list; rabbi warns electing him would make UK a ‘pariah’.
“We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” ~ Maurice Samuel
You can’t be unaware that the “rule on being difficult to correct” is not only Buddhist:
“… if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother. 16 But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established. 17 And if he shall neglect to hear them, tell it unto the church: but if he neglect to hear the church, let him be unto thee as an heathen man and a publican” (Matthew 18:15).
Jews did not want to hear the call for repentance:
” And Jesus returned in the power of the Spirit into Galilee: and there went out a fame of him through all the region round about. 15 And he taught in their synagogues, being glorified of all. 16 And he came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up: and, as his custom was, he went into the synagogue on the sabbath day, and stood up for to read. 17 And there was delivered unto him the book of the prophet Esaias. And when he had opened the book, he found the place where it was written, 18 <>. 20 And he closed the book, and he gave it again to the minister, and sat down. And the eyes of all them that were in the synagogue were fastened on him. 21 And he began to say unto them, This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears. 22 And all bare him witness, and wondered at the gracious words which proceeded out of his mouth. And they said, Is not this Joseph’s son? 23 And he said unto them, Ye will surely say unto me this proverb, Physician, heal thyself: whatsoever we have heard done in Capernaum, do also here in thy country. 24 And he said, Verily I say unto you, No prophet is accepted in his own country. 25 But I tell you of a truth, many widows were in Israel in the days of Elias, when the heaven was shut up three years and six months, when great famine was throughout all the land; 26 But unto none of them was Elias sent, save unto Sarepta, a city of Sidon, unto a woman that was a widow. 27 And many lepers were in Israel in the time of Eliseus the prophet; and none of them was cleansed, saving Naaman the Syrian. 28 And all they in the synagogue, when they heard these things, were filled with wrath, 29 And rose up, and thrust him out of the city, and led him unto the brow of the hill whereon their city was built, that they might cast him down headlong” (Luke 4:14-29).
You see from your ‘debate’ how AB progresses from simply refusing to hear you to verbal aggression, and that because you are not ‘respectful’ to him!
Being thieves, liars and murderers describes what Jews do in “EVERY COUNTRY”…
Flourishing?
Wow.
Twisted bastard sophist you are… Aaron Bastard.
‘In a world of constant conflict, that Jews have flourished in every country they have ever lived in is nothing short of astonishing. Whatever we are doing, it is obviously right, and I don’t think I need advice from a culture who had a 500 year run and are now declining into senescence…’
You’ve come to represent less than half of one percent of mankind, a third of your people were exterminated within the last century, half of what are left have herded themselves into a strip of semi-desert smaller than San Bernardino County and made themselves hated by all their neighbors, and you figure whatever you’re doing is obviously right?
I wouldn’t do anything else obviously right if I were you. That’ll be the end.
‘Wiesenthal Center names UK’s Corbyn top anti-Semite of 2019’
That is a hoot. If Corbyn’s the ‘world’s top anti-Semite’ the Jews are sitting pretty.
Your worst enemy is someone who’s never said or done anything to hurt you and who is an unelectable politician in a second-rank power?
We should all be so lucky.
‘… You see from your ‘debate’ how AB progresses from simply refusing to hear you to verbal aggression, and that because you are not ‘respectful’ to him!’
That does seem to be the pattern.
Maybe I’m overreacting.
The Catalogue of Policies to Combat Antisemitism mentioned @ 194 sounds like a Jewish declaration of war on Christians and also Muslims.
My reaction is more “hair on fire” than, “I think the opposite needs to be done.”
Noticed this on a comment I forget where:
https://national-justice.com/money-and-minds-behind-drag-queen-story-hour
Jews use public libraries for their social engineering
maybe that’s not new news, but I makes me really really mad.
That Catalogue is serious shit.
We need to storm our public libraries and make it clear that the recommendations of the Catalogue are contrary to US Constitutional guarantees.
This is our people 50 years ago.
This is yours today.
How’s that make you feel?
After all the billions of dollars, shakedown schemes and stolen technology, you folks are still essentially just a gaggle of malicious retard grifters.
I guess you should have hired some Nazis like we did, instead of killing them….lol
The Big Jews and the Little Jew mob, chose Jesus to be killed – not the killer and thief Barabbas — some things never change.
Why – Jew biological nature – Jew nurture – both?
When we hear that the Jewish Community at large excommunicates and condemns ziocons quilty of inciting the bloody wars of aggression in the Middle East as well as the geopolitically very dangerous putsch in Ukraine (accomplished by ziocons in cooperation with the CIA and Banderites), then your self-righteousness could gain some merit. For now, your protestations are profoundly hypocritical.
I don’t begrudge you your achievements. I think they’re great.
I have lots of criticisms of Westen culture, but I’m happy to admit there are many awesome things about it.
say what?
This commentator is not “self-righteously . . .protestating”; this commentator is attempting to draw attention to a deeply disturbing scheme that is afoot.
My bad for failing to explain more pointedly.
on the other hand, did you open the link and read the Catalogue?
Dont worry about the christian Zionists(cz) because the jews are going to turn on them and you know what that means. The cz will support Israel until the 3rd temple is built and that is when the anti christ will come making these days we are living in seem like heaven. The cz will turn against the jews at that point but jews will be ready as they usually are. I wouldn’t want to be a cz when that happens.
Populist people are generally fed up with the establishment running things in their nations, regardless of whether it is the Jews, the Masons, the Catholics, the Protestants, the Marxist, the secular humanist, or any other exclusive group running things. They are fed up with all the of lies, propaganda, brainwashing, the fake history, the outsourcing to make the rich richer and the middle class poor. They are tired of being fed upon and debt-rigged by banks and corporations, that are simply exploiters . Our dollar since the banksters took over our money supply in 1913 has shrunk to about 3% to 4% of its values, and it never lost a cent in the 100 years proceeding that.
On one hand, the Jewish community wants to appear very much in the driver’s seat and on the other hand it does not want any criticism when things go sideways in our nations, while their “international” community has become incredibly rich at our expense. We are not to complain? If we do we are called hate mongers? Populist are not Nazis by Zionist actually are? If any of this is not true then what has the populist uprising in France have to do with the Jews, Mr Sahmir?
Perhaps if the Jewish establishment, including the Rothschild banking network, is actually in control of French finances, banks, the media, the political system, and Macron, and jobs are gone, their borders are breached by migrants herded into their nation by Rothschild/Soros NGO’s in order to destroy their culture, then the people are waking up to the actual cause. They don’t want to hate anyone. They want their nation back, and not milked to serve any foreign or international interest. If this is not the case, then give us some evidence to deny the obvious.
Ahad Ha’am is said to be the real author of the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion”.
‘True, Israel as it is now has always been a colonial enterprise..’
I’d say the comparison of Israel to colonial enterprises is unfair.
Obviously, one can’t generalize perfectly about a phenomenon stretching over five hundred years and covering half the globe, but generally, ‘colonialism’ has described systems involving inserting the conquerors as the ruling class (British India, Latin America) to cultural assimilation (Russia’s annexations in Central Asia) to simple nationalist vanity projects (most of subsaharan Africa).
Perhaps generally deplorable, but certainly different animals from Israel, which aims at the complete expulsion and replacement of the indigenous population. The only thing it can be compared to is the Nazi annexations in Western Poland, and even those often fell short of the ‘ideal,’ simply declaring obvious Poles to be ‘Germans,’ and moving on.
Israel’s special. It’s insulting to compare it to any other enterprise — except, as I note, perhaps Nazism in its theoretical form.
Would the rebbe be so kind and provide next week’s Powerball numbers, so I’ll never be a ‘pariah’ again?
No.1? Are they really that afraid of Corbyn?
I’m free this afternoon.
‘In a world of constant conflict, that Jews have flourished in every country they have ever lived in is nothing short of astonishing…’
The inaccuracy of that statement is staggering.
Currently, of all the nations Jews have attempted to establish themselves in, large populations only exist in a handful — and I don’t think they could be described a ‘flourishing’ in any except the US and occupied Palestine.
So…are you saying one and half out of twenty ain’t bad — or were you planning to describe the happy and numerous Jewish populations in Poland, Morocco, Spain, the Ukraine, Iraq, etc?
I try my best to talk to friends and family members who are devout Christians about the Jews. I have members of my immediate family who identify as both Catholic and Protestant and a close friend who is Pentecostal. ALL of them without exception will quote to me that verse in the Bible that says something along the lines of that God will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse Israel, or something along those lines. My apologies, I do believe in Jesus and identify as a Christian but as you can see I definitely am not up on my Bible reading, but I do tell them about the verses Revelation 3:9 and John 8:44 though. STILL, I just receive blank stares. I was even watching a program titled, “Frances and Friends” on the SBN channel, owned by Jimmy Swaggart, remember that guy? Anyhow I couldn’t believe a caller called into the show and was allowed on and he discussed the attack on the USS Liberty. You know what happened? Everyone on the panel, which consisted of 4-5 members, FLAT OUT DENIED THAT ISRAEL HAD EVER ATTACKED AN AMERICAN SHIP. Needless to say, WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH PEOPLE THAT ARE THIS DEAF, DUMB AND BLIND?
I live in the Deep South and people are very racially aware for the most part, but we still have our share of “white trash wannabes” and SJWs, still nothing like NYC or a place like Seattle. HOWEVER, these people down here are CLUELESS when it comes to the JQ, either that or they want to bury their hands in the sand and think it is all a bad dream, that the people they worship actually hate them and Christianity for the most part. I counter the bless Israel line with how America has been cursed because of their alliance with Israel. I bring up the Muslim terrorist attacks on our soil, the REAL story of 9-11, who is behind the war on Christmas, who runs anti-Christian Hollywood, who is flooding our country with biological black and brown WMDs that rape, assault and murder Whites, etc., etc. Still just blank stares. BUT these people have no problem talking about the Blacks, the Mexicans, anyone BUT the Jews.
Well, I have tried many times discussing Judaism – based on the texts – with various people on this site, and I always ended up taking to rabid lunatics and regretted it.
So now I employ a simply metric in assessing a persons sanity and good faith – anyone who accepts that Judaism is a valid religion with beauty and moral force, I am perfectly willing to discuss and even criticize aspects of Judaism with them. Many exciting things to explore.
When I discuss Christianity and Islam with people here, I am always careful to mention that I find both religions valid, with beautiful aspects and a high morality, and then list what I find problematic – often, it is not the religion, just the behavior of its adherents. This is also true when I discuss Western culture in general.
But if you are telling me that Judaism is completely invalid and pure evil, you are an irrational lunatic who will deny two plus two equals four, and are one of history’s rejects who there is no point engaging with, as your kind is completely marginalized and has no chance making a comeback.
Likewise Israel – if you accept Israel is a perfectly valid country faced with difficult moral challenges that it often passes – but you find aspects of its behavior troubling and disconcerting, I’d be happy to discuss it with you.
But if Israel is the most evil country in the world and the Jewish community there must be ruled by Muslims or destroyed – into the lunatic bin you go. Straight into the loony bin.
And no, this thread is only tangentally about Judaism. It is primarily about whether eliminating a supposedly hostile foreign elite will leave you with a native elite that works for the interests of the lower classes rather than exploit them, which is a a general sociological question that can easily be answered with copious references to the extensive history of mankind on this subject.
Does the conceit of a hostile foreign elite even make sense, or are all elites hostile in tendency at least.
That could be an interesting discussion, but unfortunately the troglodytes are out in force.
I feel like I owe you an answer, because this is a half way reasonable point.
I think all people act bad out of a sense of insecurity. And all humans feel insecure. Elites and non elites alike.
The Jewish way of repairing this sense of inadequacy is for all to strive for spiritual and moral excellence. But Jews forget this, and then Jews should be recalled to their ideals. Elites are prone to forget this in general – and one way to get them to treat the lower orders as younger brothers, as Shamir says, is to recall them to the moral dimension of striving for excellence.
The anti-Semitic way of repairing this feeling of inadequacy is to tear anyone who strives for excellence down to his level. It is, as Niezsche said, the politics of resentment. This typically results in far more savage bad behavior, as seen in the French Revolution and other phenomena of this kind.
But elites who feel insecure and threatened, are prone to behavior as savage.
That is why I said earlier as the current regime consolidates, we are likely to see a return of the moral dimension of elite behavior, although exploitation will never be fully eliminated.
Probably it is too late to try and turn the discussion, but I’ll try anyway. The idea of my article is that people who love Jewry are people that you should not let into power. Jews can be good or less good, but Gentiles who love them usually are not good to their own Miserables, or to their working class. That’s why I would vote for a politician Jews do not like.
I never saw slavery described in those terms before.
Jewish chutzpah truly knows no bounds.
/Islam is similar./
No, it isn’t.
There is no “ethnonationalism” in Islam. Islam doesn’t make ethnic background a requirement for being Muslim.
Contrarily, Judaism is an ethnonationalist religion. Racial supremacy is hard-baked into it, and one can’t be of the faithful without first being a Jew.
Moreover, Islam doesn’t preach hatred of non-Muslims. There isn’t a single command in The Qur’an or haddith enjoining one to hate.
As for “taking over land,” it’s a conditional imperative, dependent upon the hostility of an aggressor. The manner of Muslim suzerainty is also vastly different, instituting a federalist paradigm of administration which is effectively more libertarian than not.
Jewish imperialism doesn’t come anywhere close to it.
JT’s words are quoted from:
https://tsarfat.wordpress.com/2019/11/12/macron-rothschild-alstom/
/Probably it is too late to try and turn the discussion, but I’ll try anyway./
Thank you for this!
Wouldn’t it be better to speak of those who fail to acknowledge and respond appropriately to the flagrantly immoral aspects of contemporary Jewry (a.k.a. zionism) rather than speak of “those who love Jewry” per se?
I don’t see your motives or my motives proceeding from hatred of Jews, since you, as a Christian, and I, as a Muslim, aren’t commanded to act out of hate. Perhaps the Gentiles of which you speak do suffer from a naive type of Judeophilia, but for a man of faith, it’s not really possible to accept the converse — that is, hatred of Jews — as a viable alternative.
Thank you, I will have a look.
On logic. I like this one: death is seen as permanent by the logicians, and the human being impermanent. How can an impermanent object have a permanent property though? 🙂
I am not a logician, it is useful up to a point, but in the end it all rest on X=X, which is a tautology, so it’s all swimming in a pool of 0 information.
https://phys.org/news/2017-07-probability-quantum-world-local-realism.html
Locality is a long established and observed physical principle, ‘realism’ is a philosophical idea.
It’s not that things are not real, just that they are empty, from their own frame of reference. Rovelli carried on the relativities with his relational QM.
I know what you mean though:
https://www.accesstoinsight.org/tipitaka/mn/mn.074.than.html
We have to examine ourselves, in the end as Aurelius says, whether from an internal or external stimulus, our directing minds are what brings change about, so we are always our own masters, even when listening to external input.
I don’t agree that illogic is useful though. Simply that ‘treating this as this, and that as that, rather than this as that and that as this’ is a good guiding principle, as it removes conceptualisation and word from the perception of experience.
Violence brings violence (on average), so don’t engage with it. Illogic would argue with that. And aristocracy is more refined, less animalistic, than the common lot – so practice it less. Yet Israel – the people, not some one or two off elite dictator that pops up and rapes and pillages – democratically vote for the violence to continue. Same for Europe and America btw, as much as representative democracy is a weak sovereignty for all those electorates.
I go with the Pramanas here – I agree with the scientific method of observation/measurement, only allow what is directly observed (observable) to be counted as truth. Inference, no. And here is where the scientific method (not pure logic) has a limit – it needs an object and a subject, so it is silent on ‘One’. ‘Names can name no lasting name’ as the Tao Te Ching says. Of the reificationists, Judaism is closest here imo.
Faith is about a belief in a complete world view. Atheism, theism – Hannibal Lecter had a complete world view, so he was never flummoxed! – these are world views. What they claim as truths depends on what level (observed, inferred) they claim those truths. Science is a faith – but it is a faith which only accepts direct observation as capable of producing truth. (global warming modelling is not the scientific method in this sense really – observable, but only 100 years in the future, so a bit borderline!). All faiths with a metaphysics claim truth at the inferred level. And that’s not bad – experience is regular, One makes more sense that the Many of paganism, and even the None of nihilism. A nice equivalent of Newtonian mechanics.
Anyways, I am rambling. Spirituality is about letting go, loss as gain. Craving, grasping this experience only brings about unsatisfactoriness, and in the end suffering. But calling it ‘nothing’ and pushing it away also brings suffering – can’t push it away. Even the supposed nihilism of death (with the above contradiction in logic) is not a viable answer. I like the subtle difference between ‘nothing’ and ‘no thing’, the second one is more accurate, in pointing to that ‘word’, ‘description’, is only ever frame dependent. This is why I don’t see the boddhisatva path as being as productive as the arahat path – self improvement must always come before other improvement.
So I only speak about force and deceit, since those things I am good at!
I love the Jews. I submit to the Chosen Race.
Mossad pls don’t kill me.
I suppose if we used that favourite modern notion of ‘spectrum’, then the colonialism of Israel would be at one extreme. I say it because that is how Herzl argued for it, and how it historically occurred – an acquiescence of the powers to grant the Diaspora land.
Is it a colony now? There was an article here before about Empires taking from the periphery, whist nations give to the peripeheries (it was an argument for the USSR not being an empire), so on this level, Israel is an Empire, as it gets $$ from its colony of the US. I say kleptoparasitism for Judaism since the collapse of the Temple, but that is fairly Empire-y!
Certainly the common impression of what Naziism was anyways! That’s the pickle though – de-nazification of the German citizenry away from the hate of others (as much as Germany was suppressed into a vassal beyond this) was easy enough because of the modernity of the faith, getting that hate out of Judaism though – it is a faith that seems to miss the mark on human psychology, at least for a long while!
Here is French translation https://plumenclume.org/blog/517-pour-l-amour-des-juifs
I’m gonna use terms you won’t like, but I think them accurate.
Jews have flourished – as Number 2. That is to say they have not ruled, but have accommodated rulers. An intermediary who does not much care for the chaff, or the ruler, can do well. I have a salesman Indian friend, and he tells me how corruption works for the middle man: you sell chairs, you get them for x cost, your customer asks for a price, you charge 2*x cost, and take the x from each chair. I can’t do that – I have been in intermediary roles, I refuse it. It’s vile.
The state of Israel? It exists – and I mean that word – only because it has sizeable minority control in all the Empires 2.0. You are a Jew who wants a stress free life for the Jewish people – how can you not see the antagonism caused by Israel? On Palestinians, on their neighbours, on Syria, etc etc?
It may be a profitable way to play as small stack, but you can’t play that way as leader.
It’s interesting – my second partner was very similar to the common Jewish response of evasion to poking at her psychology. I came to the conclusion that I was possessive of her errors. We get along now anyways, but I don’t point anything out, and she keeps on repeating them!
Am I invalidating you by critiquing you?
Along the same lines, I like Judaism, and the idea of a Jewish state – but on terms that are agreeable to the nations that should have a say in the matter.
Palestine should have a say in the issue of modern Israel. Sorry, but buying up land does not grant sovereignty. Buying up land from individuals with the secret acknowledgement that some colonial overlord has acquiesced to your sovereignty over that land, doesn’t either. The use of force or deceit fail an idea. I understand that the Jewish longing for sovereignty is long, and Jewish memory is strong, but that is no excuse for state aggression.
Also – do you not find that you critique those you agree with the harshest, because you tend to see them as most capable of seeing your point of view?
How can Israel call itself a light unto the nations, yet see the nations consistently criticise it in the General Assembly? Where is the disconnect?
Not so much, no – I read some of its old texts, but it is, to my mind, a reificationism – Dhamma mixed with the soft essentialism of Hinduism – an Indian Taoism! Better improve yourself before others, stick to the Pali canon (not that Theravada does for the most part, that is mostly ritual too!).
I believe there could be some kernel of truth in this analysis of elites’ (either left or right) and Jewish alignment.
Even the most radical of the environmentalist movements sees itself as a steward or guardian of the earth…similar to the tech billionaires and most of the royal houses of Europe with their ideas of noblesse oblige or chivalry…
Could this be “the missing link”…
Not laughing at your idea just couldn’t resist the analogy.
Well the UN constantly attacks and undermines the US as well…
I think with every country having a vote and the majority of countries being small, poor and semi-literate that is a given that any country in the Western canon can expect to be attacked by the UN.
That is almost a requirement for UN membership.
No, we should return to your main topic.
The sort of elites that ride popular prejudices about Jews into power, and direct popular resentment onto a scapegoat, tend to be the worst sorts of human beings and eventually destroy their country.
Gentiles who love Jews are simply those who believe in striving for some kind of excellence, often spiritual or moral. Such people can often be exhorted to live up to their better nature.
Gentiles who hate Jews are typically motivated by resentment and feelings of inferiority, which often masks itself as compassion for the common folk, but ends up being catastrophic for them. Vide Hitler
So as usual, Shamir – the complete opposite.
But then you too, do not like Jews – so what can we say about you 🙂
/Such people can often be exhorted to live up to their better nature./
And what of the inverse?
We just want Jews to live up to their better nature: stop murdering their neighbors, destroying their homes, stealing land and resources. Find a way to make peace with them that doesn’t necessitate wielding an iron fist at every turn. Surely, it’s up to those with the upper hand to demonstrate the grace required of a God-blessed people to take the first step in realizing a better tomorrow.
If you want others to live up to their better nature, begin with yourself. Otherwise, you’re just blowing so much smoke.
To know this history of the names Britain and England is to know that there is no essential difference in terms of their being racial ephitets. Both are racial monikers. Only the rabble would think that the name Britain is somehow less racist than the name England, probably because they incorrectly think that both the word “Great” often put before it implies some sort of pan-racial unification and that the Angles are somehow more racial than the racially defined historical Brit tribe to which they belong. I’m fine with that lot continuing under their delusions. That type of simple distraction seems like something offered in the preface to the Art of War. It wouldn’t even warrant its own chapter.
That’s a gross, self-serving generalization.
Nations have enemies. Those enemies need to be dealt with. Does the Israeli State not have internal enemies? So do we. All minority mafias are our internal enemies.
The Jews raise the scapegoat mechanism to the level of their highest ritual on their highest Holy Day of Yom Kippur, as you know.
There is no group who reveres and maintains, through religion, the scapegoat mechanism more than the Jews. In that ritual, they literally scapegoat a goat to the Gentile God for their sins (not even to their own God; so much for monotheism).
Which makes you a dishonest hypocrite for your above statement.
The stories that Jews tell themselves as self soothing mechanisms for their fragile egos are amusing but always pathetic at the same time.
Gentiles who “love” Jews are more or less a phenomenon of the post WWII twentieth century, due to heavy funding of Christian Zionism, WWII trauma, and the psy-ops that were built on that (the communist cultural revolution, demonizing White interests, mass immigration propaganda, etc).
Your so called “love of Jews” has risen in direct correlation with rising social degeneracy.
Which correlates with what we have long claimed about Jews and Judaism, and
which directly contradicts your implications about socially beneficial effects of Jeudeo-phillia.
The correlation between rising Jewish influence, our inability to check it, and social degeneration is not a coincidence outside of those influenced by the Judeo-phillic protestant Bibles of the 19th century.
Judeo-philism has nothing to do with “striving for excellence” (you’ve long lived on the backs of our societies without creating one of your own, and you still depend on our tech and need our help – Jewish “excellence” as an independent measure is mostly Jewish self-talk therapy and PR).
Nor have Jews ever been historically associated with “better nature”, but rather our worst nature through their historical association with the Christian Devil (religious Jews associate non-Jews with the Jewish Devil) as well as their observable modern association with the institutional promotion of all things degenerate and harmful (LGBTQ, mass immigration, pornography, Communism, degenerate entertainment messaging, consistently socially and politically subversive media behavior, subversive political lobbying [ADL, SLPC, World Jewish Congress], feminism, etc).
What you are telling yourself is a Jewish fairy tell meant to sere your fragile, frightened ego and are telling us in a vain attempt at promoting dated and weak PR for Jews.
Take us through the logic that has you dependent on our societies and tech but has us feeling inferior to you, rather than simply forced to not thrown you out by your curly hair and to rationalize why. You’ve lost me.
Because if we ejected you from our nations you’d lose your collective ability to profit as an insular minority, which you do by the same essential sociopolitical mechanism as any mafia.
Is it your claim that we also feel inferior to the Sicilians because they can similarly closely cooperate as an insular minority for exceptional gain?
As we observe Jews losing their mafia profit mechanism within the social fabric of Israel itself.
Whats with all of the Jewish trashmen and plumbers in Israel vs in European nations, schlomo? Did the Jewish achievment magic suddenly depart in Zion? Or are you simply a minority mafia everywhere else, operating due to the benefit derived from the same mafia advantages as every other?
Is that what you are talking about when you note our supposed feelings of inferiority? That we resent not being able to, as a majority, gain the operations and cultural advantages of a minority mob similar to the Sicilians and (Jewish) Russians?
You’re mistaken, because one of our essential differences is that we value morality and civic behavior over immorality and material gain. We are spiritual in nature while you are material. Which is why your group has been historically excluded whenever possible and why, if we were to colonize Israel as you’ve colonized us, we’d be more likely to blend in as upstanding, undifferentiated members of society rather than as the hostile mafia that your group has been accused of being for several millenia now.
What’s the Jewish accomplishment next to gentile electricity, plumbing, aviation, computers, engine tech transportation, the printing press, and almost every other foundational tech? Theoretical (not actual) physics and world threatening nuclear weapons? Give us a break.
What’s the correct qualification of any Jewish note of internal and external threats to Jews and their State?
Not compassion for Jews, but instead scpaegoating and an inferiority complex?
You are bad at this due to being a typical Jewish egotist who over-estimates his IQ. You should take up another past-time.
Jewish threat noted.
Fear is a nasty companion (enjoy it) that we don’t share for reasons that Jews can never understand. Your clue is stated above in my statements of our essential differences. Threaten away. Its only likely to accelerate what you are afraid of.
That’s a tough ask.
As a non-Jew, you are deemed legally impure and all impurity is mandated to be removed from the World before the Jewish Messianic Age.
See the Zohar.
If you are very lucky you can survive and be one of our slaves, “brought closer to (our) god” by us (see the slavery part). Though, according to our scripture you will beg to be a slave. So its all good.
Good question.
My view is that Taylor essentially buys the “inevitability” argument that our local Jews here are making. He wants to build a culturally conservative coalition, but he also desperately wants the Jews on his side. The fact that these two goals are mutually contradictory is something he simply can’t and won’t face. Since the Jew detests the main pillars of Western cultural identity unless they are distorted beyond all recognition to his liking, Taylor is compelled to abandon them in pursuit of a partnership with Jews. But what then is the ideological basis for his cultural conservatism? All that’s left is the “free market” and of course the abstraction of “freedom” generally. And those are demonstrably inadequate to build the movement he seeks. Steve Bannon is in the same position.
And as you say, organized Jewry still hates him (and Trump as well) because the majority of our shtetl dwellers still demand a nominally progressive movement (with Jews, of course, accorded pride of place in it) though this is gradually changing.
They also demand that Israel, and anything connected with it such as the policy to starve Iranians into submission, implicitly be exempted from this nominal progressiveness, and they further demand that no one ever observe (or even give the impression of perceiving) that any exception for Israel is being made at all.
So Taylor fails the first test, and someone like Jeremy Corbyn, who might pass the first test, fails the second.
Our sweet Jews are quite demanding, aren’t they?
Taylor is a hapless schmuck who has wandered into a political-cultural cul de sac and most likely will never find his way out.
“But Jews forget this, and then Jews should be recalled to their ideals.”
Kidding right, I believe we have been told this is anti-semitic.
“the politics of resentment.”
Isn’t this what jewish agency teaches to all so called minority groups against the white man.
“But elites who feel insecure and threatened, are prone to behavior as savage.”
Elites should never feel secure in their elitism, it leads to a false sense of impunity.
“as the current regime consolidates, we are likely to see a return of the moral dimension of elite behavior.”
The current regime has been consolidated for a long time. It acts as if it is immune from criticism and I see no indication of increased morality but decreased morality.
I don’t believe our views of what is happening in the world are reconcilable.
“…Judaism is a valid religion with beauty and moral force…”
— Parents of Palestinian kids murdered by IDF beg to differ. And it is Mossad, the defender of the “moral” Israel, which has been murdering civilians in foreign countries and providing protection to various Epsteins and Maxwells.
“Jews have flourished in every country they have ever lived…”
— Then what made the Soviet Jews run from Russia where the Jewish Bolsheviks took the upper hand in 1918? Here is a sample of the “flourishing” kind: https://meduza.io/en/feature/2015/08/04/i-wanted-to-be-the-devil-myself
https://tarbaby.wordpress.com/2017/07/22/gulags-frenkels-efficiency-system/Naftaly Aronovich
The Frenkel family “flourishing” in Israel: https://thesaker.is/bloody-monday-grandnephew-of-gulag-organizer-stabbed-the-echo-of-moscow-editor/
As I said in my recent reply to Irish Savant, the Jew is a very demanding creature. He wants lots of things from the goyim, and he wants them NOW!
In summary, diaspora Jews want a “diverse,” globalized culture that maximizes political, economic and cultural opportunities for Jews and eliminates national cultures (except their own) which might foster hostility to the self-serving and alien Jew, AND they want total, unquestioning acceptance of Israel, because, well, it’s the Jew state. (Isn’t that a good enough reason, goyim?!)
The problem is that “left” goyim–like Corbyn–will provide the former, and “right” goyim–like Trump–will provide the latter. But our sweet Jews want–and demand–BOTH! And those who are in a position to assume political power but fail to satisfy both of these two fundamental Jew demands, will be attacked by these vermin at every opportunity.
That’s why our Jews are attacking and attempting to destroy both Trump and Corbyn. (Trump’s popularity in Israel and among the most Israel-focused of diaspora Jews–e.g., Adelson, Lauder, et al–as well as among Orthodox Jews is another issue that requires a separate post to explain.)
Some recent articles underscoring organized political influence of Zionist organizations and personalities.
One great article by campaigner Alison Weir who runs ifamericansknew.org
World Jewish Congress: Billionaires, Oligarchs, Global Influencers for Israel
https://israelpalestinenews.org/world-jewish-congress-billionaires-oligarchs-global-influencers-for-israel/
Ronald Lauder pumps $25 million into fight against anti-Semitism in US politics
https://www.timesofisrael.com/ronald-lauder-pumps-25-million-into-fight-against-anti-semitism-in-politics/
Ronald Lauder
I suppose you can take solace in the fact that you folks are still the world’s premiere pornographers.
Now there’s an accomplishment to be proud of.
VS Naipaul on Islam
“The cruelty of Islamic fundamentalism is that it allows only to one people — the Arabs, the original people of the Prophet — a past, and sacred places, pilgrimages, and earth reverences. … Converted peoples have to strip themselves of their past; of converted peoples nothing is required but the purest faith (if such a thing can be arrived at), Islam, submission. It is the most uncompromising kind of imperialism.
More on the exceptional moral character of Judaism: https://russia-insider.com/en/conservatism-inc-completely-corrupt-think-tank-lied-pr-jewish-company-pushing-opioids-aei-tucker
I wonder if anyone around here is stupid enough to believe such a thing.
You can’t be serious? Thanks to Jewish Supremacist Organizations, our homelands have been set ablaze after being flooded by economic migrants from all over the world… and you have the gall to write something like this?
It’s too late for propaganda. Your lies are readily contradicted by the facts surrounding us!
I see 2 other baboons or monkeys are missing- Modi and MbS. Why didn’t you include them ? How could you forget them and forget Honduran misshaped figure but include Bolsarono ?
Something wrong with you. Now do a penance and include Hitler . He was the best of them all.
Well said.
Meet Al Goldtein the self-proclaimed “Flesh Pioneer!”
/VS Naipaul/
A Hindu novelist with an axe to grind. Hardly an authority on the subject.
VS Naipal was given Nobel precisely for this reason.His ant Islam attitude jelled with post 911 sentiment well.
Naipal is a shallow man with a few limited ranges of plasticity of mind . It was conditioned by displacement of anger on weaker section . He never tried to understand his own origin in slavery ,bonded labor,displacement and dislocation from native India. He without asking adopted each and every facet of US-UK zeitgeist and each and every fabric of UK-US narrative about the world of post 1600. He is an appeaser never heard anything from him about enhanced interrogation, Abu Gharib, Water boarding, Wikileaks’s publication on Iraq or torture of Snowden Chesea Manning or Assagne or other whistle blowers or Iraqi WMD . Neither did he write about Nazi like ideologies of Modi or BJP or RSS . You wonder why .
A piece of shit at best he is . Nothing arouses more hatred than one who is inconsistent for a reason – for acceptance. He is a sham ,an imposter .
He like Salman Rushdie belong to history’s dustbin and those Muslim who living in Indonesia Somaila or Nigeria or Azerbaizan or Uzbekisatn wearing native clothes speaking native tongues and holding to native culture will make that sure
Converted peoples have to strip themselves of their past; of converted peoples nothing is required but the purest faith (if such a thing can be arrived at), Islam, submission. It is the most uncompromising kind of imperialism.”
He seemed to be talking of himself ,his own predicament and anger. He had to do it for acceptance and he did it well He managed to get a nobel
Did he ever look at his own tongue at his own clothes at his own circles at his own residence at his own focus and at his life long silence on the current affairs that stretch from Vietnam war to Iraq war 2 , American embrace of Saudi Wahabi in pursuit of monetary interests , US creation of Israel out of motivation for personal profit and careerism or slow premeditated brush fire burning of local values culture language business and religion by Europe and USA?
Bullshit
Like an avalanche, the data is starting to roll in confirming that Diversity Is Indeed Our Greatest Strength!
https://summit.news/2019/12/10/italian-government-numbers-show-42-of-rapes-are-carried-out-by-migrants/
Due to democracy, the level of the politicians is by now as such that they are by now almost all either corrupt or fully incompetent, they have no vision and no ideas, and what goes for vision and ideas consists merely of being stuck in the grooves of ideas which are conceived already centuries ago. They are imitators, study the history of ideas and you will see that the whole of the twentieth century is mere imitation.
Democracy takes care that mediocrity rules everywhere, excellence has no chance at all, or it be the excellence of corruption. The voice of brutal and assertive mediocrity overshouts all excellence, which kills the spiritual impulse which started during the renaissance, working its way toward the enlightenment, represented by a minority of philosophers, artists and scientists (the excellent).
So basically, people in favor of democracy get what they deserve.
Politics and the institutions in Europe are wholly occupied by mediocres, armies of petty bureaucrats, the only thing they can do is to repeat worn out slogans and produce tons of regulations and policy documents (or to protest these). And since the narcissistic US has the biggest mouth, is the most materialistic, and invests the most in semi-barbarian technology (military industrial complex/IT), the European national and supra-national governments, incompetent and without vision can do little else than to complain, but follow. Incompetence, corruption, impotence and pettyness is what they represent.
This is the theatre of democracy, all make belief, all imitation, all stuck in grooves, in decline and moving towards ever more decadence, petty bureaucracy and corruption. No peoples revolution is going to change this, peoples revolutions are always about bread and play, not about big ideas and progress.
As long as this is the case, Zionism can parasitize on the West, they do keep relatively close ranks, and due to their fanaticism and foul play they have a grip on the corporations and policy makers (a grip on all corrupt power) , they are not in decline, and they do have a great deal of talent and intelligence. No change in this respect is going to come from the peoples politicians, as they are representatives of mediocrity, and these representatives, not being representative of the spiritual impulse which brought about modernity and progress will almost all submit if not fully, then to extends to what keeps them in power . All talk of humanist ideals by representatives in politics and business is by now the talk of corrupt hypocrites, as power makes corrupt, unless one is a representative of the real spiritual impulse. But such people now reside in the margins, unknown, unpopular, overshouted.
When in the near future democracy has shifted to some form of tyranny, and tyranny to aristocracy, hopefully future societies will not try it once again, unless they want another experience of leaving the governing and progress of society to petty mediocres and the corruptable.
Meanwhile, we have to ride the tiger..
I think the idea of stewardship goes together with the idea of an elite. It’s the good side if elitism that we should encourage.
Dispensing with an elite altogether as Shamir wants is not possible. Instead you have populist demagogues who want more power than the current system gives them who cynically manipulate popular discontent in their bid for power.
These are the most dangerous people. Beware any one who talks about “the common people”.
.
You’re basically saying that others have a veto power over Jewish identity. That Jews need to negotiate their iidentity with others.
Do you think Christians and Moslems should negotiate their identity with others – perhaps Jews should have a veto over what aspects of Christianity or Islam are legitimate? And which countries should be Christian or Muslim?
You see, I wouldn’t even want that.
When debating a Christian or Muslim, I would never suggest that his identity needs to be negotiated with me, and is subject to my veto power.
I may criticize him – but the starting assumption would never be a demand for a surrender of his autonomy.
Its bizarre you are trying so hard to get me to agree that I must negotiate the terms of my identity with you.
That was tried in the 90s.
Whether you agree with that or not, there is no general principle that the stronger party has all the responsibility. Both parties to a conflict bear responsibility.
Absolving one party will only encourage its intransigence. And when all sorts of people absolve the weaker party and place the burden on the stronger, it may make the mistake of thinking it can afford to be intransigent. This is the mischief Europe did while it was still relevant to the conflict.
I may criticize him – but the starting assumption would never be a demand for a surrender of his autonomy.
Really — what crap — ask the Palestinians about your Jew attitudes about autonomy.
One quick look at Israeli actions negates all your words.
One look at AIPAC activity in America negates any notion that you Jews are Americans.
Your job as a terrorist is understood on this blog.
Attack us personally — then cry victim – is your Stockholm game. It is no longer working — we are not feeling sorry for you any longer.
LOL. For most of the last two centuries, the Jew was promoting the idea that he was on the side of “the common people.” For a millennium the Jew exploited the peasant masses–especially in Eastern Europe. Then for 200 years or so, he presented himself as the champion of the people, inserting himself into the class seams of Western society in order to lever apart the culture he hated. Now, having achieved the subversion of the culture, guess what? The Jew is back to despising “the common people.”
The Jew can never be a good steward of anything except Jewry and its parasitic needs.
With the Jew at the apogee of his power, we see opioid addiction out of control, endless Jew-inspired wars for Israel in the Middle East, the marginalization of institutional Christianity as a core social stabilizer driven by the Jew’s hatred of it and the finally the Jew sexual predator as the symbol of our decadent era–Epstein, Weinstein, Polanski among many others–all protected by media Jews (as revealed in Ronan Farrow’s book) and a corrupt and servile judicial system that let Epstein essentially escape from justice.
Polanski’s new film on Dreyfus is just out. How classic–the escaped Jew sexual deviant as pro-Jew moralizer.
Meanwhile, we have the pro-Israel super-Jews–for example, the physically hideous Adelson who wishes he had served in the IDF instead of the US Army and Ronald Lauder who says he will be spending $25 million to interfere in the 2020 elections to ensure that the Jew agenda is carried through without any impediment.
My God–it’s like some kind of carnival side show with each act more grotesque than the one before.
Scofield bible and later day adherents popularized it . Now we have to de-popularize this . That means a lot of money. More money than Scofield bible promoter can spend .
The truths are more contrasting . Jews have destroyed Moorish Spain, Wiemar Republic, British empire, pre Christian era’s Egypt , Persia and Assyrian . They made Jewish lives safe prosperous and invested in them .
What did happen to these nations ?
Are they trying also to say that Jesus “died” because he defied the Jewish power structure ? Are they saying Paul died because he had made the Jewish people his mortal enemy ? Is this line of thinking beyond the psychological tolerance of these devout Christians?
‘You’re basically saying that others have a veto power over Jewish identity. That Jews need to negotiate their iidentity with others…’
You’re free to believe whatever evil nonsense you please. Let’s not even get into the teachings of the Black Muslims, for example.
The difficulty comes when you expect us to sponsor your little exercise in Kosher Nazism, and then fight wars for it to boot.
‘Instead you have populist demagogues who want more power than the current system gives them who cynically manipulate popular discontent in their bid for power…’
I suspect the only thing that bugs you about this is that unlike them, you haven’t even figured out how to do it in this small frog pond.
Poor Aaron. He so wants to be uberJew. That 115 IQ just won’t let him soar…
‘I think the idea of stewardship goes together with the idea of an elite. It’s the good side if elitism that we should encourage…’
The comic bit is that it’s a certainty you assume you’d be part of that elite.
More projects are in the offing. Some have blossomed and have started farting for the discerning nose They just don’t call it fart and like antisemitism ‘s fear there is fear to expose the entrails of the vampire squid.
Philos Project is one . Love for everybody is being promoted by known mass murderers .
“The Philos Project, a group dedicated to promoting “Christian engagement in the Middle East.” The tweet read: “Iran is known to sponsor #terrorism. Iran wants a nuclear bomb. What could possible go wrong? #StopIran.” A quick glance at the website reveals a heavy emphasis on rehashing fear-mongering clichés about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Dan Senor, “Michele Packman ( works fro Singer) Paul E. Singe, Michael Makovsky are on board as member or financier or advocate .
https://lobelog.com/the-jewish-billionaire-behind-a-new-christian-anti-iran-group/
“A pluralistic Middle East based on freedom and the rule of law where nations, tribes, and religious communities can live beside each other as neighbors – that is the Philos vision” says Philos website
Then there is this comment on lobelog’s article “Sounds like another Jewish front group formed for the purpose of targeting ignorant Christian fundamentalist. Literally hundreds of such groups exist in virtually every country containing any appreciable number of Jews.” By Carrol Price. That summarizes the moron known as devout Christian Zionist .
Trump, Corbyn, Putin, Ahmadinejad.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWHFbQWDYVs/
Zionist Lobby LOVES Donald Trump
Trump delivers remarks at Israeli American Council National Summit
But Jew hates Trump.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/jerry-nadler-s-goat-rodeo-rick-wiles-exposes-the-censored-censored-to-impeach-trump
5ds
I think the point is, human language cannot convey reality, but can only be symbolic. Do you think the more intelligent Muslims believe heaven has 72 houris waiting for them?
The word God merely points to something unknowable. The Law of Causality isn’t provable. Solid objects are really just fields of energy. And energy is – we don’t know. As some eminent scientist said, when you dig deep enough in science, all you can say is something we don’t understand is doing we don’t know what.
As for working on oneself, that just builds the self. Surrender is better – the Muslims are right on this. Only, surrender is also impossible. When you realize that, you are free.
The idea of surrender is useful to someone trying too hard to control – but if you strive too hard to surrender, you are no longer surrendering, but asserting yourself, striving, contending. That is the tragedy of Islam, and the reason why so much violence comes from the peaceful message of surrender.
All these ideas are ‘upayas’ – skillful means. Medicines for some people. For some, surrender is just the message they need. For others, surrender will just become another source of self assertion, as it became for so many Muslims. But for many Muslims, it really was peace and bliss.
Striving for any side involves you in duality – but so does not striving (trying to not try is ultimately trying). Only when you realize you can neither try not not try, can you wander freely without obstruction in any direction.
Once you understand this, you can see religion for what it is – neither what its detractors say it is not what many of its adherents do. And analyzing it logically is pointless – an epistemic misunderstanding.
Religion is simply a different way of relating to the world whose real nature we can’t know. It has proven itself over millenia and has stood the test of time. Neither logic nor illogic can say anything about it. Ways of speaking that defy logic – paradox – may best symbolize the unknowable reality.
It is a moral principle, but it also depends on the power disparity between the parties. If China and India go to war, then perhaps the principle doesn’t apply for while China is much stronger than India, the latter is quite capable of defending itself from China. Israel and the Palestinians is another matter altogether. Holding a stone throwing child to the same moral standard as the sniper who snipes him is morally retarded.
Naipaul’s banal views are evidence that good writers don’t necessarily make good intellectuals. Furthermore, his views of Islam are pretty much stuck in the 7th century with the Ummayad dynasty. Muslim countries around the world maintain a healthy relationship with their past and continue to practice their ancestral cultures and practices – from Tarof etiquette in Persia to the Pakhtuwali code of Afghanistan or caste among the Muslims of India and Pakistan.
Novelists should stick to turning phrases and leave intellectual matters to others.
because your identity is pure and naked supremacism that involve other groups .
higher towers has fallen, dont expect nothing more than the same treatment when the situation reverse and reach you or your descendants.
– at the expense of others. This is the Jewish paradigm: you may achieve excellence by undermining others. The concept of mutual prosperity, by prospering together is foreign to Jews. It is enough to visit Palestine to observe it, but I think you can see it in the NYC as well.
As for liking Jews, Jews are not too bad, but Jewish organisations are absolute shit.
/That was tried in the 90s./
That was tried after the 90s. Shlomo Ben-Ami himself said Israelis were to blame when it failed. The public’s disapproval of the Taba talks proved him correct.
/Whether you agree with that or not, there is no general principle that the stronger party has all the responsibility./
You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in the land of Egypt. Exodus 23: 9
/Absolving one party will only encourage its intransigence./
Your word choice suggests parity while there is none between Israel and Palestine, neither morally nor materially:
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2018/07/gaza-protests-israel-occupation-norman-finkelstein
You also tacitly admit that Israel is encouraged in its intransigence as one party routinely absolved of its crimes by America and other western nation-states.
Kind of odd, how your words implode like that …
/The idea of surrender is useful to someone trying too hard to control – but if you strive too hard to surrender, you are no longer surrendering, but asserting yourself, striving, contending./
Indeed.
Note, for example, the price tag attacks in illegally occupied Palestine. Now there’s an example of Jewish violence that arises out of striving too hard to surrender. Same could be said of the nakba, or all of the unnecessary wars that Israel has fought since it declared statehood without a mandate, or every one of the many violent acts it has committed against Palestinians for over one century.
One might easily imagine that such violence, given its frequency, is actually a feature of Judaism rather than a bug.
But we’re all grateful that you’ve explained this as a matter of extremism, rather than blame the religion itself.
If Muslims and Christians interact, and a Christian can demonstrate that a Muslim text demands of a Muslim to hurt Christians, then Christianity has the right to point out that issue within Islam. Islam can choose to change it, or not interact with Christianity.
If we live together, it means we end up affected by others. If those effects are visibly negative, then there is the right to pose the question.
Same for the individual: If I live with a partner, and throw my socks around the house, she has the right to say ‘not my thing, it irks me, change your habit’.
Habits and beliefs are different though. It is reasonable to ask to adjust habits, much less so beliefs. This makes the conversation between faiths difficult, because for them many habits are ritualistically tied to their beliefs.
And if the beliefs are outwardly violent? Simply on aggressive war – no legal system (not even the Quran) – allows for wars of aggression. Torah and Talmud does. Do you not see that such a ruling as in disagreement with the rest of humanity, who do not want aggressive war (again, elites are their own thing), and have made laws to limit it?
You say ‘don’t tell us how to live’. Ok, Jews want to live separate from the rest. So do so. Don’t engage in the politics or economics of Gentile nations. Because if you do, someone somewhere will open up the Talmud and note that it advocates bias and apartheid. But this is not the case – Jews engage in Gentile politics disproportionately. And so the demand for ‘don’t tell me how to live’ becomes more of a tyrannical statement from a group that reaches for the reigns of power, but then demands no oversight.
If a word, conceived by some person, points to something that it can’t point to, and is therefore unknowable directly, the word by itself loses all of its initial purpose, and becomes just sound to confuse.
The world is knowable within Dhamma, not through word though, but through direct experience. And every thing can be described and experienced. Only thing is that the sum of All that theistic faiths objectify as God, is in fact, ‘no thing’, and so it takes that approach of loss of self to get to it, and it can’t be described (maybe clumsily pointed to with negatives), but only experienced directly (so goes the teaching anyways, and I have faith in it).
Working on oneself can be just removing – greed, hate, and delusion though. It has that ‘craving for not craving’ quality to it, but that is an issue for when one is much closer to the end of the path imo!
Islam fails for the same reason faiths with a Metaphysical fail: you are a slave in a fully determined world, yet you are asked to change. It’s a contradiction from the get go, and it exists because the root of action lies axiomatically outside of all direct experience.
Faith is seeing the nature of life around us, and realising we have an extra aspect to ours – generalised abstract thought, and freedom to control any and all impulses, using that thought. So some explanation for why we are where we are is necessary, and a path away from the animal is necessary, which is the religious aspect.
All the faiths that depend on metaphysics are like the blind men around the elephant – they feel out some accurate aspect – awe (Judaism), love (Christianity), self-control (Islam), but they can never have a complete picture because as you say, a word not tied to an observable is not comprehendible, and so ignorance and doubt remains with respect to ‘no thing’, and therefore observable experience. Word can’t point to ‘no thing’, only a path that actively brings the human being in line with it, can. Such a path is only cessation, and as you said self-improvement is an inaccurate way to describe it!
/you are a slave in a fully determined world, yet you are asked to change./
When you enter an elevator, you don’t have any choice but to press a button. The elevator does the rest.
Most conditions of our existence are beyond our control, but our agency has the capacity to move mountains.
This is what Islam reveals.
The holobiz got crushed in Ukraine as soon as American zionists had embarked on full cooperation with Banderites in 2014. As always, the shamelessness of the Jewish community in the US/UK has no limits. While Ukrainians en masse have been suffering from the “democracy on the march” imposed by the usual suspects (first of all, the thoroughly zionized NED), the main target — Russian federation — has been adapting and searching for solutions to the US/EU created problems. Ironically, the problems became blessings in disguise. https://thesaker.is/making-sense-of-the-paris-summit-a-quick-analysis/
