Do Spies Run the World?

Jeeves, the excellent valet of Mr Wooster, had an ace up his sleeve: if going was tough, he had used his access to the records of the Junior Ganymede club, and there he could find embarrassing stuff against anybody who had ever employed a valet or a butler, for these gentleman’s gentlemen were obliged to inscribe in the club’s book all imprudent exploits of their masters. Thanks to this inside knowledge, Jeeves had saved his meek master, Mr Bertie Wooster from the bully.
Jeeves was a modest man, and feudally loyal to his hare-brained master; so were other members of the Junior Ganymede. They didn’t try to turn the club book into a tool to wrench control over England from the Buckingham Palace. However, we live in the age of great ambitions, unhindered by excessive loyalty. The valets, butlers, and bodyguards pooled their forces and decided to run the world.
Conspiratorially-minded writers envisaged the Shadow World Government as a board of evil sages surrounded by the financiers and cinema moguls. That would be bad enough; in infinitely worse reality, our world is run by the Junior Ganymede that went berserk. It is not a government, but a network, like freemasonry of old, and it consists chiefly of treacherous spies and pens-for-hire, two kinds of service personnel, that collected a lot of data and tools of influence, and instead of serving their masters loyally, had decided to lead the world in the direction they prefer.
German Admiral Wilhelm Canaris, the last head of the Abwehr, Hitler’s Military Intelligence, had been such a spy with political ambitions. He supported Hitler as the mighty enemy of Communism; on a certain stage he came to conclusion that the US will do the job better and switched to the Anglo-American side. He was uncovered and executed for treason. His colleague General Reinhard Gehlen also betrayed his Führer and had switched to the American side. After the war, he continued his war against Soviet Russia, this time for CIA instead of Abwehr.
The spies are treacherous by their nature. They contact people who betrayed their countries; they work under cover, pretending to be somebody else; for them the switch of loyalty is as usual and normal as the gender change operation for a Moroccan doctor who is doing that 8 to 5 every day. They mix with foreign spies, they kill people with impunity; they break every law, human or divine. They are extremely dangerous if they do it for their own country. They are infinitely more dangerous if they work for themselves and still keep their institutional capabilities and international network.
Recently we had a painful reminding of their treacherous nature. Venezuela’s top spy, the former director of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), Manuel Cristopher Figuera , had switched sides during the last coup attempt and escaped abroad as the coup failed. He discovered that his membership on the Junior Ganymede of the spooks is more important for him than his duty to his country and its constitution.
Within America, the alphabet agencies from NSA to CIA to FBI had betrayed their country as obviously as Figuera did, though they didn’t run away, yet. Our colleagues Mike Whitney and Philip Giraldi described the conspiracy organised by John Brennan of CIA with active participation of FBI’s James Comey, to regime-change the US. In the conspiracy, foreign intelligence agencies, primarily the British GCHQ, played an important role. As by law, these spies aren’t allowed to operate on their home ground, they go into you-scratch-my-back-I’ll-scratch-your-back routine. The CIA spies in England and passes the results to the British Intelligence. MI6 spies in the US and passes the results to CIA. They became integrated to unbelievable extent in the worldwide network of spies.
It is not the Deep State anymore; it is world spooks who had united against their legitimate masters. Instead of staying loyal to their country, the spooks betrayed their countries. They are not only strictly-for-cash – they think they know better what is good for you. In a way, they are a new incarnation of the Cecil Rhodes Society. Democratically-elected politicians and statesmen have to obey them or meet their displeasure, as Corbyn and Trump did.
Everywhere, in the US, the UK, and Russia, the spooks became too powerful to handle. The CIA stood behind assassination of JFK and tried to take down Trump. The British Intelligence undermined Jeremy Corbyn, after assisting the CIA in pushing for the Iraq war. They created the Steele Dossier, invented the Skripal hoax and had brought Russia and the West to the brink of nuclear war.
Russian spooks are in a special relations mode with the global network – for many years. In Russia, persistent rumours claim the perilous Perestroika of Mikhail Gorbachev had been designed and initiated by the KGB chief (1967 – 1982) Yuri Andropov. He and his appointees dismantled the socialist state and prepared the takeover of 1991 in the interests of the One World project.
Andropov (who had stepped into Brezhnev’s shoes in 1982 and died in 1984) had advanced Gorbachev and his architect of glasnost, Alexander Yakovlev. Andropov also promoted the arch-traitor KGB General Oleg Kalugin to head its counter-intelligence. Later, Kalugin betrayed his country, escaped to the US and delivered all Russian spies he knew of to the FBI hands.
In late 1980s-early 1990s, the KGB, originally the guarding dog of the Russian working class, had betrayed its Communist masters and switched to work for the Network. But for their betrayal, Gorbachev would not be able to destroy his country so fast: the KGB neutralised or misinformed the Communist leadership.
They allowed Chernobyl to explode; they permitted a German pilot to land on the Red Square – this was used by Gorbachev as an excuse to sack the whole lot of patriotic generals. The KGB people were active in subverting other socialist states, too. They executed the Romanian leader Ceausescu and his wife; they brought down the GDR, the socialist Germany; they plotted with Yeltsin against Gorbachev and with Gorbachev against Romanov. As the result of their plotting, the USSR fell apart.
The KGB plotters of 1991 had thought that post-Communist Russia would be treated by the West like the prodigal son, with a fattened calf being slaughtered for the welcome feast. To their disappointment, the stupid bastards discovered that their country was to play the part of the fattened calf at the feast, and they were turned from unseen rulers into billionaires’ bodyguards. Years later, Vladimir Putin came to power in Russia with the blessing of the world spooks and bankers, but being too independent a man to submit, he took his country into its present nationalist course, trying to regain some lost ground. The dissatisfied spooks supported him.
Only recently Putin began to trim the wild growth of his own intelligence service, the FSB. It is possible the cautious president had been alerted by the surprising insistence of the Western media that the alleged attempt on Skripal and other visible cases had been attributed to the GRU, the relatively small Russian Military Intelligence, while the much bigger FSB had been forgotten. The head of FSB cybercrime department had been arrested and sentenced for lengthy term of imprisonment, and two FSB colonels had been arrested as the search of their premises revealed immense amounts of cash, both Russian and foreign currency. Such piles of roubles and dollars could be assembled only for an attempt to change the regime, as it was demanded by the Network.
In the Ukraine, the heads of their state security, SBU had plotted against the last legitimate president Mr Victor Yanukovych. They helped to organise and run the Maidan 2014 manifestations and misled their President, until he was forced to escape abroad. The Maidan manifestations could be compared with the Yellow Vests movement; however, Macron, an appointee of the Network, had support of his spies, and stayed in power, while Yanukovych had been betrayed and overthrown.
In the US, the spooks allowed Donald Trump to become the leading Republican candidate, for they thought he would certainly lose to Mme Clinton. Surprisingly, he had won, and since then, this man who was advanced as an easy prey, as a buffoon, had been hunted by the spooks-and-scribes freemasonry.
You’d ask me, were they so stupid that they believed their own propaganda of inevitable Clinton’s victory? Yes, they were and are stupid. They are no sages, evil or benevolent. My main objection to the conspiracy theorists is that they usually view the plotters as omniscient and all-powerful. They are too greedy to be all-powerful, and they are too silly to be omniscient.
Their knowledge of official leaders’ faults gives them their feeling of power, but this knowledge can be translated into actual control only for weak-minded men. Strong leaders do not submit easily. Putin has had his quota of imprudent or outright criminal acts in his past, but he never allowed the blackmailers to dictate him their agenda. Netanyahu, another strong man of modern politics, also had managed to survive blackmail. Meanwhile, Trump defeated all attempts to unseat him, though his enemies had used his alleged lack of delicacy in relation to women, blacks and Jews to its utmost. He waded through the deep pond of Russiagate like Gulliver. But he has to purge the alphabet agencies to reach safety.
In Russia, the problem is acute. Many Russian spooks and ex-spooks feel more proximity to their enemies and colleagues in other countries than to their fellow citizens. There is a freemasonic quality in their camaraderie. Such a quality could be commendable in soldiers after the war is over, but here the war is going on. Russian spooks are particularly besotted with their declared enemies; apparently it is the Christian quality of the Russian soul, but a very annoying one.
When Snowden reached Moscow after his daring escape from Hong Kong, the Russian TV screened a discussion that I participated in, among journalists, members of parliament and ex-spies. The Russian spooks said that Snowden is a traitor; a person who betrayed his agency can’t be trusted and should be sent to the US in shackles. They felt they belong to the Spy World, with its inner bond, while their loyalty to Russia was a distant second.
During recent visit of Mike Pompeo to Sochi, the head of SVR, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Mr Sergey Naryshkin proposed the State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the ex-CIA director, to expand contacts between Russian and US special services at a higher level. He clarified that he actively interacted with Pompeo during the period when he was the head of the CIA. Why would he need contacts with his adversary? It would be much better to avoid contacts altogether.
Even president Putin, who is first of all a Russian nationalist (or a patriot, as they say), who has granted Snowden asylum in Moscow at a high price of seriously worsening relations with Obama’s administration, even Putin has told Stone that Snowden shouldn’t have leaked the documents the way he did. “If he didn’t like anything at his work he should have simply resigned, but he went further”, a response proving he didn’t completely freed himself from the spooks’ freemasonry.
While the spooks plot, the scribes justify their plots. Media is also a weapon, and a mighty one. In Richard Wagner’s opera Lohengrin, the protagonist is defeated by the smear campaign in the media. Despite his miraculous arrival, despite his glorious victory, the evil witch succeeds to poison minds of the hero’s wife and of the court. The pen can counter the sword. When the two are integrated, as in the union of spooks and scribes, it is too dangerous tool to leave intact.
In many countries of Europe, editorial international policies had been outsourced to the spooky Atlantic Council, the Washington-based think tank. The Atlantic Council is strongly connected with NATO alliance and with Brussels bureaucracy, the tools of control over Europe. Another tool is The Integrity Initiative, where the difference between spies and journalists is blurred. And so is the difference between the left and the right. The left and the right-wing media use different arguments, surprisingly leading to the same bottom line, because both are tools of warfare for the same Network.
In 1930s, they were divided. The German and the British agents pulled and pushed in the opposite directions. The Russian military became so friendly with the Germans, that at a certain time, Hitler believed the Russian generals would side with him against their own leader. The Russian spooks were befriended by the Brits, and had tried to push Russia to confront Hitler. The cautious Marshal Stalin had purged the Red Army’s pro-German Generals, and the NKVD’s pro-British spooks, and delayed the outbreak of hostilities as much as he could. Now, however, the secret services’ cohesion and integration increased to the next level, making it difficult to deal with them.
If they are so powerful, integrated and united, shouldn’t we throw a towel in the ring and surrender? Hell, no! Their success is their undoing. They plot, but Allah is the best plotter, – our Muslim friends say. Indeed, when they succeed to suborn a party, the people vote with their feet. The Brexit is the case to consider. The Network wanted to undermine the Brexit; so they neutralised Corbyn by the antisemitism pursuit while May had made all she could to sabotage the Brexit while calling for it in public. Awfully clever of them – but the British voter responded with dropping both established parties. So their clever plot misfired.
People are fickle and not always know what is good for them; there are many demagogues to mislead the crowd. And still, elected legitimate officials should have precedence in governing, while non-elected ones should obey – and it means the Network spooks and media men should know their place.
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Side note:
How did John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Christopher Steele and other Spygate principals manage to rise to the top of the intelligence bureaucracy?
Spymasters are usually renowned for their inscrutability and for playing their cards close to their vests.
These characters have indulged in an orgy of highly conspicuous partisan political meddling and ranting that has created the strong public impression that they engaged in an attempted coup to overthrow a sitting American president on the basis of a frame-up that was largely fueled by Russian disinformation.
Brennan in particular: can you imagine any previous CIA director comporting himself in this manner? Throwing all caution to the winds? Inconceivable.
Brennan, Comey and Clapper have inflicted serious damage on the reputation of the CIA, FBI and ODNI.
Forthcoming books will no doubt get into all the remarkable and bizarre details.
Donald Trump has demonstrated the ability to troll and goad many of his opponents into a state of imbecility. It’s a negotiating tactic — knock them off balance, provoke them to lose control. No matter how smart they are, some people take the bait.
I am sitting here pointing to my nose. Spies run the world – contemporary history in a nutshell. A few provisos:
– It’s not just illegal surveillance and blackmail that gives the spies power, it’s impunity for even the gravest crimes. If you don’t get the message of blackmail you can be tortured or shot, with a bullet like JFK and RFK and Reagan, or with illegal biological weapons like Daschel and Leahy. Institutionalized impunity stares us in the face from US state papers.
– It’s not that CIA and other neo-Gestapos escaped control. They were designed from inception for totalitarian control. The one poor bastard in Congress who pointed that out, Tydings, had McCarthy sicced on him for his cheek. CIA is not out of control; it’s firmly IN control.
– There is a crucial difference between US and Russian spies. Russians can go over the head of their government to the world. That’s the only effective check on state criminal enterprise like CIA. Article 17 of the Russian Constitution says “in the Russian Federation rights and freedoms of person and citizen are recognized and guaranteed pursuant to the generally recognized principles and norms of international law and in accordance with this Constitution.” Article 18 states that rights and freedoms of the person and citizen are directly applicable, which prevents the kind of bad-faith tricks the USA pulls, like declaring “non-self executing” treaties, or making legally void reservations, declarations, understandings, and provisos to screw you out of your rights. Article 46(3) guarantees citizens a constitutional right to appeal to inter-State bodies for the protection of human rights and freedoms if internal legal redress has been exhausted. Ratified international treaties including the ICCPR supersede any domestic legislation stipulating otherwise.
Isn’t it just collusion that holds certain elite groups together, including in some businesses where a lot of chicanery goes on. The most important thing is to be in on it as one of them, not as a person who can be trusted not to say anything, but as one of the gang. It’s exactly how absenteeism-friendly offices full of crony parents with crony-parent managers work.
The only problem for the guy at the tippy top is what would happen if such a tight group turned on him / her? Maybe, some leaders see the value in protecting a few brave individuals, like Snowden, letting any coup-stirring spooks know that some people are watching the Establishment’s rights violators, too. Those with technical knowledge have more capacity than most to do it or, at least, to understand how it works.
In a country founded on individual liberties, including Fourth Amendment privacy rights that were protected by less greedy generations, the US should have elected leaders that put the US Constitution first, but that is too much to ask in an era when the top dogs in business & government are all colluding for money.
FWIW, I have heard the exact same thing from Russian commenters myself. Some have insisted that, if Andropov had lived long enough, he would have carried glasnost and perestroika himself.
Spies are loathsome bunch, with questionable loyalties and personal integrity. But I believe that overall they play a positive role. They play a positive role because they help adversaries gain insight into their adversary’s activities.
If it wasn’t for the spies, paranoia about what the other side is doing can get out of hand and cause wrong actions to take place. The problem with the spies is also that no one knows how much they can be trusted and on whose side they are really on.
It was funny during the Cold war (the original one) – whenever each side unveiled that a spy from the other side has defected to them – they would say it was because of ideology – i.e. the spy defected to them because he “believed” in “democracy” or socialism – depending on the case.
And in order to discredit their own spies when they defected to the other side – they would say that they did it for money, because they were greedy and that they betrayed “democracy” or socialism.
The other crucial role that spies usually play is that they allow the adversaries to keep technological balance via industrial espionage. By transferring top military secrets, they don’t allow any side to gain crucial strategic advantage that might encourage them to do something foolish – like start a nuclear war. Prime example of this were probably the Rosenbergs – who helped USSR close the nuclear weapons gap with US and kept the world in a shaky nuclear arms balance.
Profound analysis by Mr. Shamir. It confirms that one of the important reasons for the decline of freemasonry is the monopolization of political conspiracy by the intelligence services. Who needs the lodge when you have the CIA. An aspect of the rule of spies that Mr. Shamir does not touch on is the legitimization of this rule through popular culture. This started with the James Bond novels and movies and by now has become ubiquitous. Spies and assassins are the heroes of the masses. While secrecy is still needed for tactical reasons in the case of specific operations, overall secrecy is not needed nor even desirable. So you have thugs like Pompeo actually boasting of their villainy before audiences of college students at Texas A&M and you have the Mossad supporting the publication of the book Rise and Kill First which is an extensive account of their world-wide assassination policy. They have the power; now they want the perks that go with it, including being treated like rock stars.
A valuable contribution to needed thought provoking.
Good explanation of freemasonry’s decline, Kirt!
As for popular culture – almost all latest cinema characters are spies – like Avengers))
dear mr Shamir, the criminals are not only stupid but also utterly wicked. they will be stricken down in the twinkling of the eye and will cry out why God? all the righteous will shout for joy and give thanks to the Almighty for judging Babylon. woe unto them! they will have no place to hide or run to.
Espionage depends on contra-espionage. We will never get that hold on jewish spies as they can have on our spies.
Great article.
E Michael Jones was just warning President Trump about the possibility of this in the Straits of Hormuz. https://youtu.be/iIm3WuJAVEE?t=272
Spooks are everywhere, from secretaries “losing” important communications to CNN news anchors roleplaying with crisis actors, but they are at their most powerful when they are appointed to powerful positions. President Trump’s National Security Advisor is a spook and he does what he wants.
John le Carre described it perfectly in “A Perfect Spy”. The spooks form their own country. They are only loyal to themselves.
that’s because the Mossad isn’t like “our” spy agencies. it’s closer to the old paradigm of the hashishim or true assassins. Mossad “agents” don’t gad around wearing dark glasses and tapping phones; they run proper deep cover operations. “sleepers” is a term used in the USA. they have jobs. they look “normal”. They integrate
Do spies run the world? No not really, bankers run the world.
Bankers constitute most of the deep state in the US/UK in particular and most of Europe. It is the bankers/deep state which control the intelligence agencies. The ethnicity of a hefty proportion of said bankers is plain to see for anyone with functioning critical faculties. How else can a tiny country in the middle east have such influence in the US? How else do we explain why 2/3 of the UK parliament are “friends of Israel” How come financial institutions can commit felonies and no one does jail time? why is Israel allowed to commit war crimes and break international law with total impunity? who got bailed out of their gambling debts at the expense of inflicting “austerity” on most of the western world?
I am open to any sensible alternative hypothesis.
A global supra-powerful, organized and united, privately directed, publicly backed society of high technology robin hood_mercenary_spooks who conduct sub-legal “scratch-my-back-I’ll-scratch-your-back [in the nation of the other] routines”; who ignore duty to country, its constitutions, its laws and human rights. The are evil, global acting, high technology nomads with a monopoly on extortion and terror.
Since winning, Trump has been hunted by the spooks-and-scribes freemasonry. <fallacy is that Trump could have gained the assistence of every American, had Trump just used his powers to declassify all secret information and make it available to the public, instead he chases Assange, and continues to conduct the affairs of his office in secret.
Propaganda preys on belief.. it is more powerful than an atomic weapon.. when the facts are hidden or when the facts are changed, distorted or destroyed.
Your statement "spooks and ex-spooks feel more proximity to their enemies and colleagues in other countries than to their fellow citizens" fails makes clear the importance of containment-of-citizen access to information. Nation states are armed, rule making structures that invent propaganda and control access to information. Information containment and filtering is the essence of the political and economic power of a national leader and it is more import to the evil your article addresses.
https://theintercept.com/2019/05/08/josh-gottheimer-democrats-yemen/ <i wrote IRT to the article, that contents appearing in private media supported monopoly powered corporations and distributed to the public, direct the use of military and the willingness of soldiers of 22 different countries.
Control of the media is 50 times more important than control of the government? Nearly all actions of consequence are intended to drain the governed masses and such efforts can only be successful if the lobbying, false-misleading mind controlling privately owned (92% own by just 6 entities) centrally directed media can effectively control the all information environments.
I am bothered by you article because it looks to be Trumped weighted and failes to make clear it is these secret apolitical, human rights abusers, that direct the contents of the media distributed articles that appear in the privately owmed, media distributed to the public. Also not explained is how the cost of advertising is shared by the monopoly powered corporations, and it is that advertising that is the source of support that keeps the fake news in business, the nation state propaganda in line, and the support of robin -hood terror.
Monopoly powered global corporation advertising funds the fake and misleading private media, that is why the open internet has been shut in tight. In order for the evil, global acting, high technology nomads to continue their extortion and terror activities they need the media, its their only real weapon. I have never meet a member of any of the twenty two agencies that was not a trained, certified mental case terrorist.
I think the interplay between the spooks and scribes warrants a deeper explanation. Covert action refers to anything in which the author can disclaim his responsibility, ie it looks like someone else or something else. The handler in a political operation cannot abuse his agent because the agent is the actor. The handler in an intelligence gathering operation can abuse his agent because the agent merely enables action.
The political operations in this case are propaganda. The Congress of Cultural Freedom is the most clearly described one to date. Propaganda is necessary in any mass society to ensure that voters care about the right issues, the right way, at the right time. Propaganda can be true, false, or a mix of the two. Black propaganda deals in falsehoods, ie the Steele Dossier. Black propaganda works best when it enables a pre-planned operation, but it pollutes the intelligence gathering process with disinformation.
Intelligence gathering is colloquially called investigative reporting. If anyone knows about Gary Webb, Alan Frankovich, or Michael Hastings they know you can’t really do that job well for very long. So how do the old timers last so long? It’s a back and forth. The reporter brings all of his information on a subject to his intelligence source (handler). The source then says, “print this, print that, sit on that, and since you’ve been a good boy here’s a little something you didn’t know.” The true role of the investigative reporter is to conduct counterintelligence and package it as a limited hangout.
While understanding the mechanics is helpful don’t neglect the purpose. Why is more important than how. The why is control. They don’t care what you believe, but only what you do. You can be on the left, right, mainstream, or fringe and they won’t care as long as you eat what they serve. Take a minute to think about what they want you to do and strongly consider not doing it.
https://www.nytimes.com/1977/12/26/archives/worldwide-propaganda-network-built-by-the-cia-a-worldwide-network.html
http://danwismar.com/uploads/Bernstein%20-%20CIA%20and%20Media.htm
Do Spies Run the World?
—————————–
If they’re Jewish spies – then yes.
Not usually a big fan of Israel Shamir’s pieces but this one on spooks is truly excellent. The article is spot on.
Spies do not run the world , they are merely agents of the “families” who use them to retain and increase their control ,power and wealth .
And now Trump should have then all rounded up and hung from the trees in the front of the Whitehouse. Anything less should be seen as encouragement.
Why post as Anon a comment boasting such quality?
The worst among us rule over the rest of us. As Plato said, this needs to change. How to do that? We don’t know, but we desperately need to find out…..
Obama was a very effective promoter of what might be called the “globalist” agenda.
He of course didn’t invent it but did appoint those three. Wayne Madsen gave a
convincing account in his speculation that both Obama’s parent’s were CIA operatives.
So it’s “all the family” and in the details one might conclude with the author that
indeed “spies run the world.”
It’d be a certain justice were it the case that the author his own self is a master spy and the post is deception.
Zionists control all three of the main intelligence agencies on the world stage ie the CIA and the Mossad and MI6 and of these , MI6 is the most important and all work for the goal of zionist NWO!
See these books The Committee of 300 by Dr. John Coleman and The Secret Team, the cia and its allies in control of America and the world, by Col. L. Fletcher Prouty.
“Do spies run the world? No not really, bankers run the world.”
What about big tech billionaires?
Consider: Alphabet and Facebook possess a treasure trove of sensitive personal data on many or most current and former employees of many of the world’s leading intelligence services — Aman, BND, CIA, CSIS, DGSE, DGSI, DIA, FBI, Five Eyes, GCHQ, MI5, MI6, Mossad, NSA, Shabak, Unit 8200, etc. And those companies possess the most advanced methods for interpreting and leveraging that data.
Another angle: the future may belong to fluid and ever-shifting coalitions of transnational criminal hackers. (How many heads of establishment intelligence services have an intellectual grasp of their own information systems?)
Eventually the world will be dominated by new species of superintelligent entities based on genetic engineering and autonomous AI systems — superhuman, machine and superhuman/machine hybrids. This isn’t science fiction — the technologies are being developed now.
Wrong article title.
Should have been something like:
” Morons Who Think They Both Should, and Can Run the World, Supported by Even Bigger Morons [i.e. Slaves] Who Believe That Someone Else Both Should, and Can Run Everyone’s Life For Them”
Yes, I admit, its long and cumbersome, but its a little closer to the truth, I think.
And so it goes……..
“Why Government doesn’t work”: https://wiki.mises.org/wiki/Why_Government_Doesn%27t_Work
How did Shamir fail to mention the latest such ‘network’ coup against the Austrian government…?
…and this…
Putin’s rise to power in Russia was orchestrated by the Russian Apartment Bombings of 1999.
like the 9/11 attacks in the US, this subject is not discussed by the Russian press. To do so has had fatal consequences for many people. This is probably one of the “criminal acts” that Israel Shamir mentions
Someone is going to rule.
January 10, 2014 *500* Years of History Shows that Mass Spying Is Always Aimed at Crushing Dissent *It’s Never to Protect Us From Bad Guys*
No matter which government conducts mass surveillance, they also do it to crush dissent, and then give a false rationale for why they’re doing it.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/500-years-of-history-shows-that-mass-spying-is-always-aimed-at-crushing-dissent/5364462
What is Metadata?
This short video, will explain what Metadata is and why it’s important to businesses
Big tech millionaires are spy agencie’s employee. Bezos is a CIA guy. No success for those guys without the deep state.
Mar 1, 2016 Operation Mockingbird: The CIA and the Media
9/23/1975 Tom Charles Huston Church Committee Testimony
Tom Charles Huston testified before the Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, commonly known as the Church Committee, on the 43-page plan he presented to the President Nixon and others on ways to collect information about anti-war and “radical” groups, including burglary, electronic surveillance, and opening of mail.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?408953-1/tom-charles-huston-testimony-church-committee
Who wields more power in the contemporary world: big tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Larry Page, or spy agency heads like John Brennan, James Clapper and Robert Ashley?
Billionaires in general can easily purchase the services of armies of current and former spooks.
Did you notice the deferential attitude adopted by the US Congress towards Mark Zuckerberg?
How much power does John Brennan now command compared to Jeff Bezos?
Where is real power most intensely concentrated in the contemporary world?
Take a close look at the leading AI experts at
-Alibaba
-Facebook
-Google
-Amazon
-Apple
-Baidu
-CIA
-DARPA
-DIA
-GCHQ
-Microsoft
-MIT
-MSS
-NSA
-Stanford
-Tencent
-Unit 8200
They are developing the tools to radically upend and control *everything*.
You might also want to the analyze the distribution of ethnic backgrounds among that set of minds.
Where do their loyalties lie? What are their long-term objectives?
Do our traditional models for framing the world adequately capture what is going on?
Andropov’s mother was Jewish.
This is good writing: “The KGB plotters of 1991 had thought that post-Communist Russia would be treated by the West like the prodigal son, with a fattened calf being slaughtered for the welcome feast. To their disappointment, the stupid bastards discovered that their country was to play the part of the fattened calf at the feast, and they were turned from unseen rulers into billionaires’ bodyguards.
Israel hacking the world
A great analysis that says a lot that needs to be said.
I have just one quibble with the following reference:
In fact, Rhodes was a secondary player in a much larger network organized by the British colonial administrator, Alfred Milner (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfred_Milner,_1st_Viscount_Milner). The prominent American historian, Carroll Quigley (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carroll_Quigley), first uncovered this network during research in the 1950s.
The two British historians, Gerry Docherty and Jim MacGregor, expanded on Quigley’s work and wrote two meticulously researched and documented accounts of their findings:
(1) “Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War” (https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-History-Secret-Origins-First/dp/1780576307/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3MB722Y6Y5J4E&keywords=hidden+history&qid=1558539022&s=books&sprefix=Hidden+History%2Caps%2C137&sr=1-2)
and
(2) “Prolonging the Agony: How The Anglo-American Establishment Deliberately Extended WWI by Three-and-a-Half Years.”(https://www.amazon.com/Prolonging-Agony-Anglo-American-Three-Half/dp/1634241568/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Prolonging+the+agony&qid=1558539238&s=books&sr=1-1-catcorr)
Anyone with an interest in 20th century history who is unfamiliar with these books owes it to himself to read them. For some forty years I have had an amateur historian’s interest in WW I and read widely in the standard literature on that topic. Reading Docherty and MacGregor opened my eyes. Much that seemed inexplicable became clear, seemingly unconnected events suddenly correlated. WW I is the watershed moment that has defined the twentieth century and continues to define the twenty-first. It began with the machinations of a cabal. The devastation they wrought is continued today by their successors.
Senators (and presidents) are not the real power. The big tech companies potential power is the datas they collect, as well as some propaganda means. Those companies were established worldwide with the help and under the supervision of the deep state (CIA, NSA etc). It is clear for me that the deep state has access to the datas collected by those companies, and also has personal files on their managers that could be used should they suddenly feel powerful and independant.
“They get us into wars and never get us out. They get us into debt and never get us out. They want to run your life, but couldn’t run a lemonade stand.
And they laugh at us?
They’re the establishment, the powers that be–call them what you will. Guided by the unshakeable belief that they’re entitled to rule, they’ve made a holy mess of America…and the world. Their Ivy League credentials only confirm that degrees are often bestowed on idiots.
In the Kingdom of Lies, ruled by the Arrogant and the Absurd, truth is an enemy. So are satire and humor. If the pompous proclamations and inevitable ineptitude of these bozos leave you unsure whether to laugh, cry, or emigrate, why not laugh? …….”:
You Should Be Laughing At Them!:
https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/05/15/you-should-be-laughing-at-them-58/
Via singularity or because the humans thay hold power will “resign” and cede it to the cyborgs?
Certainly, the most valued and liked rule over the rest — both the large majorities that (as indirectly and unconsciously as we will) value and like them the most, and who does not, and that’s the authority mechanics at every level.
Now, since knowing almost all people discords with oneself is remarkably displeasurable, the few outliers who like neither to rule nor to be ruled imagine the ruled are victims falling for the rulers’ schemes, and themselves being tasked with rescuing the ruled and replacing wrong with right.
I was one of them, till I understood the actual likes and dislikes of (almost all) people.
OK, lets have a look at your alternative hypothesis and see if it explains any of the anomalies I mentioned.
1) 2/3 of the UK parliament are in “friends of Israel” groups because of big tech billionaires?
2) Israel is allowed to break international law with impunity due to big tech billionaires?
3) Bankers got their gambling debts bailed at the public expense due to big tech billionaires?
4) Financial institutions can commit felonies and no-one goes to jail because big tech billionaires?
5) Politicians in the most powerful country in the world must pledge their undying support for Israel because of big tech billionaires?
By my reckoning your hypothesis has ticked NO boxes at all, explains nothing whatsoever and also fails the Voltaire test “To find out who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticise”. Big tech billionaires take a lot of flak, is anyone proposing laws to ban criticising them?
Perhaps your next piece should explain how and why big tech billionaires are steering the US towards war with Iran, why big tech billionaires are working hard to create a new cold war and why Benjamin Netanyahu gets record numbers of standing ovations from US politicians due to big tech billionaires. I won’t be holding my breath.
Trump needs to be given credit for the tactics you mention. They are frequently very successful . . . and baffling to his enemies.
dumb and dumber. The work of a communist with nothing but failure behind him and only race -roiling in front of him.
That is what the Left is today. Resenters, users, welfare moochers, and personal Identity Victim claimants. The White Man did it to me, whatever IT is.
This is the end result of Social Revolution…race replacement of Whites..and the jungle returning with the Coloreds, led by Jews who then become the High Priests of Coloreds…although they too, the Jews , will end up in the cannibal’s pot.
The Revolution eats its own children, which is fine with me, but eating Whites is another story.
The Counter-Revolution in the US has its 300 million guns.
GUNS DONT’ KILL PEOPLE, WHITE FOLKS WILL KILL THE CANNIBALS IN SELF-DEFENSE.
I think there is a better than even chance that Adam Green will eventually flip sides and come to regard those he most fears now as his most valuable allies and bosom buddies. It’s a well-known psychological syndrome, on display in numerous instances historically from Saul/Paul to David Brock.
Israel produces superb hackers — think Stuxnet, for instance — but it would be a mistake to underestimate the skills of hackers from other areas of the world, including China and Iran. In the realm of hacking, pride cometh before a fall. Modesty and humility is a useful attitude to cultivate.
It may be the case that Silicon Valley billionaires, under the table at least, fulfill many requests that are made of them by USIC spymasters.
But these same billionaires can hire government spymasters as employees, or make large contributions to politicians with influence on the intel community. The influence flows in both directions.
For superhuman entities, whether biological, machine or a combination thereof — taking power from human beings will be like taking candy from a baby. Effortless.
The situation is more complicated than that.
1. Yes, Jewish and pro-Israel billionaires like Sheldon Adelson and Haim Saban have played an enormous role in influencing American foreign policy as it affects Israel. That is not up for debate.
2. Quite a few big tech billionaires are also Jewish and pro-Israel billionaires — there is a significant overlap between those two categories.
3. Non-Jewish Western elites have had various reasons for providing strong support to Israel apart from pressure from the Israel lobby.
4. Israel and Mideast politics is one of many large strategic issues facing the world — issues which will be largely framed and molded by big tech billionaires from all cultural backgrounds.
Is that the official CIA response?
I had a jack russell dog named spook.A real gentleman.Used to eat the sheets hanging on the laundry line.There was a husky next door who was always trying to attack him under the fence until one day spook grabbed his tail after it had poked through a gap.He held on to it with all his strenght while the husky howled like a baby.
Courage and loyalty.
Never forget the golden rule, he who has the gold, makes the rules.
Because they serve those who dispense such power. That is their job.
And those whom they serve make sure that checky/balancey oversight–say in the form of chief executive of the United States of America, or an honest Congressman or journalist–is destroyed if it threatens not to align with those masters…or even questions/reveals these individuals or these structures.
Look at how they’ve reacted to Donald Trump’s trolling both before and while in office.
They make sure that “the intelligence bureaucracy” reifies that exclusionary principle in every hire, every action, every policy. Like many bureaucracies and institutions it becomes a factory for its own viral replication rather than anything that is traditionally considered “intelligence.”
Look at their prime creation of the new millennium: Barack Obama.
E Michael Jones is also a fed. He says there’s no such thing as white despite the Naturalization Act of 1790, the US Census since 1790, etc. He claims that language is the foundation of ethnicity which makes whites & POC part of the same ethnic group. His idiotic book Ethnos needs Logos claimed to be an answer to race as a consideration in discussions of political solutions (a la David Duke) basically arguing that because a Catholic missionary created a dictionary for some forest people in India and taught them how to sell rope that we can all be just one happy political/nationalism family. That’s just backdoor globalism. I could go on.
He also agitates agains the 2nd Amendment, claiming, “Possession of guns allows the government to kill you in a way that they couldn’t do if you didn’t have a gun”. That’s beyond idiocy. Video here: https://streamable.com/pp5zn
I think you mean who needs the CIA when you have the Mossad …..don’t you?
Its the Mossad that is currently supplying Bolton and Co. with intel on Iran.
So induce the folks to disregard US agencies and rely on Israel.
”The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday rejected a Democratic proposal to require congressional approval before the U.S. can take military action against Iran.
The panel voted 13-9 against a proposal blocking the administration from using funding to carry out a military strike in or against Iran without congressional signoff, according to
Sen. Chris Murphy
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday rejected a Democratic proposal to require congressional approval before the U.S. can take military action against Iran.
The panel voted 13-9 against a proposal blocking the administration from using funding to carry out a military strike in or against Iran without congressional signoff, according to
Sen. Chris Murphy ”
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/445088-senate-panel-rejects-requiring-congress-sign-off-
before-iran-strike
It is the WH toads Pampeo et al that are ‘briefing ‘ congress, not the CIA or the pentagon intelligence.
Remember Iraq…….with visions of WMDs, yellow cake and dancing Israelis in your head.
“In meetings in Washington and Tel Aviv in the past few weeks,” the paper’s Jerusalem correspondent wrote, “Israeli intelligence warned” U.S. officials that “Iran or its proxies were planning to strike American targets in Iraq.” The report cited a “senior Middle Eastern intelligence official”—the term traditionally used to describe an Israeli intelligence official–as the source.
Newsweek unearthed another clue as to the provenance of the claims. The magazine said that it learned from one Pentagon official that the satellite imagery of loading missiles into fishing dhows was not produced by U.S. intelligence but rather had been provided by Israel.
Reporting by the leading Israeli diplomatic correspondent Barak Ravid, now of Channel 13 but also filing for Axios, provides more detailed evidence that Israel was the original source of all three alleged Iranian threats. Ravid’s story reports that an Israeli delegation, led by national advisor Meir Ben Shabbat, met with Bolton and other U.S. national security officials in the White House on April 15 and passed on to them “information about possible Iranian plots against the U.S. or its allies in the Gulf,” according to “senior Israeli officials.”
Bolton confirmed the meeting with Ben Shabbat in a tweet after it happened, but revealed nothing about what was discussed.
Ravid’s Israeli sources acknowledged that it wasn’t hard intelligence or even an intelligence assessment based on evidence. Instead, as one Israeli official acknowledged, Mossad “drew several scenarios for what Iran might be planning.” Ravid’s sources ultimately admitted that Israel’s Mossad doesn’t really know “what the Iranians are trying to do.”
This is the obvious explanation for why U.S. officials were so unwilling to reveal the provenance of what has loosely been called “intelligence.” It also tallies with one Pentagon official’s revelation to Newsweek that the satellite imagery cited as evidence of missiles in fishing boats had been “provided to U.S. officials by Israel….”
That April 15 meeting was only the most recent one between top U.S. and Israeli national security officials over the past year, according to Ravid. These meetings were conducted under a still-secret U.S.-Israeli agreement on a joint plan of action against Iran reached after two days of unannounced meetings at the White House between Ben Shabbat and then-national security advisor H.R. McMaster on December 12, 2017. Ravid reported the details of that agreement in late December based on information from a “senior U.S. official” and confirmation from senior Israeli officials.
Ravid’s story provided details on the four working groups that were formed under the agreement, including one on “Joint U.S.-Israeli preparation for different escalation scenarios in the region, concerning Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.” The Mossad “scenarios” apparently provided the central ideas with which to justify the Trump administration’s subsequent escalatory moves against Iran, including ostentatiously moving an aircraft carrier and a B-52 bomber group into the region.
Bolton’s May 5 statement warning of “unrelenting force” against Iran in response to any attack by either Iranian or “proxy” forces added a very significant new element to America’s retaliatory threats. It referred to an attack “on United States interests or on those of our allies.” That broadening of the range of scenarios that could be cited to justify a U.S. strike against Iran, which has so far been studiously ignored by major news media, represents a major concession to the Israelis and Saudi Arabia.
It also creates a new incentive for the Israelis and Saudis to provoke military responses by Hamas in Gaza or the Houthis in Yemen. And it poses the problem of incidents that could be blamed on Iran or a “proxy” but for which actual responsibility is ambiguous, such as the apparent “limpet mine” attack on oil tankers on May 12—or the rocket fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone within a mile of the U.S. embassy there Sunday night.
These deceptions are part of a dangerous game being run by Bolton in which Israel is apparently playing a crucial role. That should prompt some serious questioning as to Bolton’s claims and the role of the alleged secret U.S.-Israeli understandings.
There are already signs of resistance within the Pentagon in response to this move towards war with Iran, as reported by Newsweek late last week. “Be on the lookout for Iraq 2.0 justifications,” said one military official. “Think about the intel indicators prior to the Iraq invasion. Compare. Then get really uneasy.”
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/do-iranian-threats-signal-organized-u-s-israel-subterfuge/
There have been many informative articles posted on this site which convincingly
detail involvement by Mossad in the elimination of JFK, RFK, JFK Jr. and last
but definitely not least the 911 operation which facilitated US intervention in the
Levant on Israel’s behalf. The WW2 stuff is somewhat interesting but it’s 911 and
Crossfire Hurricane that effect Americans in the here an now. Curious that the
author who fought in the IDF has nothing at all to say about the agency that so
effectively “wages war by deception.” Wouldn’t it be so very clever for an intel
agency to promote an article titled “Do Spies run the World?
Hamas is a mossad front and every thinking American knows that Israel and zionist deep state and traitors in the zio/US government did 911, agree with all you said.
I think one has to regard the spies (or “spies and scribes”) as one locus of power out of several; a locus possessing enormous power, but not always possessing the decisive vote. Recall Julian Assange’s remarks to John Pilger, that Hillary was a cogwheel in a system of gears that includes Wall Street and foreign lobbyists as well as the intelligence agencies. Anthropologists like Malinowski have described societies as an interaction between social institutions possessing complementary functions, and this still applies under unipolar digital globalism.
Do bears shit in the woods?
Altho I disagree that Rhodes’ influence, via the CFR, RIIA, IIAs and Rhodes’ Scholars, has waned… The intel agencies aren’t simply playing spy-vs-spy aimlessly.
Mr.Shamir = Xrays eye ! Yes , the criminals are the victims of their crimes,too.
Philip Giraldi’s thesis is plausible.
The abuse of intelligence agencies even predates the Church Committee.
Back in the day Zionist groups worked together with the FBI to shutdown German-born American citizen Fritz Julius Kuhn and his group the German American Bund (Amerikadeutscher Bund) because of sympathies for the Third Reich.