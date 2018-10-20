@Cloak And Dagger

Russian intelligence operations have taken a heavy hit recently. It is hard to evaluate the exact measure of things in the murky world of spies and counter-spies, but it appears that the Western spies have had extraordinary success in the subterranean battle.
The external, visible signs of the hit are less than mind-boggling. A group of Russian diplomats had been detained and deported after an attempt to learn what is cooking in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). It had been claimed they were members of a GRU squad caught in flagrante while accessing Wi-Fi network; not exactly red-hand assassination stuff. The Russians denied even that; however, the claim is not specially damaging.
In a different development, two (separate but interacting) fronts for Western intelligence, Bellingcat and The Insider, claimed they have discovered the real identities of the two Russians accused by the Brits of involvement in the weird case of the alleged Skripal poisoning.
None of these achievements is important by itself. It makes sense for the Russians to make an effort and discover what is planned against them in the OPCW of which they are members. The Russian officials complained that the Western members excluded them from their deliberations and did not share their data, thus defeating the very reason for the OPCW’s existence. This is connected with the alleged Syrian chemical attacks and with the Skripal case, where the best Russian defence against ungrounded accusations came from clandestinely obtained sources.
If the OPCW would function as it should by its charter, the Russians would be notified officially that the Swiss lab had established that the samples proffered by the British as taken from Salisbury, could not be produced in Russia. But the Swiss played coy, and the Russians had to steal the very product they were entitled to by right. The OPCW did not reveal on its own initiative that the samples from Syria weren’t obtained by the OPCW officials in Syria, but passed through the unverifiable chain of the White Helmets network. Nor did it reveal that the chemical weapons seized in Douma had been made in England, in Salisbury.
If the Russian intelligence wouldn’t try and snoop in the OPCW labs and discussions they would be rightly accused by their superiors of wasting their budget and not earning their salaries.
Ditto discovering the identities of Salisbury agents. There is nothing that connected the two men with Skripal, or with alleged poisoning. There is not a single frame of endless CCTV videos that shows them near Skripal’s house. Even by the British version, they could not possibly cause harm to Mr Skripal as he had left his home before their arrival to the vicinity and didn’t come back at all.
And anyway nobody has had access to Mr and Miss Skripal since the alleged poisoning excepting for a call Miss Skripal had made to her aunt in Russia that practically debunked the official British story. If she had not had the courage to make this call while slipping the observance of British intelligence, she would probably be dead by now.
If we want to find out who could poison Mr and Miss Skripal, we may ask the Brits a simple question, they know the answer to: who took the picture of them in the restaurant just a few minutes before they fell ill? Who did they dine with? Why did they turn off their phones for this meeting? Could it be connected with the D-notice (UK government prohibition to publish certain material) issued regarding a certain Mr Pablo Miller, Sergei Skripal’s former MI6 handler and a dweller of Salisbury?
The UK government is reticent about the involvement of Mr Skripal in the production of the Golden Rain dossier on Trump by the ex-spy Mr Christopher Steele of Orbis Intelligence, though it may explain some mysterious points of the story. That would justify the interest of American and Russian intelligence in Salisbury.
However, the presence of Russian spies in Salisbury can be explained by its nearness to Porton Down, the secret British chemical lab and factory for manufacturing chemical weapons applied by the White Helmets in Syria in their false-flag operation in Douma and other places. It is possible that a resident of Salisbury (Mr Skripal?) had delivered samples from Porton Down to the Russian intelligence agents. This makes much more sense than the dubious story of Russians trying to poison an old ex-spy who did his stretch in a Russian jail.
Likewise, the Netherlands story of Russian hacking connected with the Dutch commission investigating the tragedy of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 sounds realistic. The commission refused Russians access to its findings; this unfair dealing would force any intelligence service in the world to try and learn what had been found.
Not that it was of any use. The Dutch commission indeed found out the numbers of the missile that destroyed the jet; the Russians went through their documents and proved that this particular missile had been delivered to the Ukraine (when it was a Soviet republic) and remained there. A scoop! Now we know what happened with the jet – it was destroyed by the Ukrainians, presumably by mistake, like they downed another Russian airliner. However, the Western media ignored this scoop altogether. They decided to blame the crash on the Russians, and so they did to the end. Even if Russian intelligence were to find and deliver to the Hague the Ukrainian soldiers who operated the missile launcher, the Dutch, as loyal NATO members, would look other way.
This already happened regarding Syrian chemical attacks – the Russians and the Syrians delivered the very kids who unwillingly participated in the White Helmets’ staged and filmed ‘attack, directly to the OPCW. It was of no use. These guys are not after truth, they are just repeating the narrative they learned by rote.
Still, Russian intelligence worth of its name would be expected to try and obtain maximum findings in order to help the government to clear Russia’s name of unjust accusations. There revelations of Russian activity weren’t particularly dangerous or vicious. But while this subject had been discussed, a very painful and distressing development had been revealed.
The Western intelligence services have achieved incredible knowledge of whatever happens in Russia. They have obtained extensive databases of Russian everyday life from traffic violations and fines to passport scans, from residence registration to taxi requests, from messenger chats to emails, allowing them to trace persons and events in Russia with uncanny precision.
Many databases had been stolen and sold by small-time crooks; Western intelligences had made a concentrated effort to buy whatever is available on the black market; some bases were stolen and sold for crypto-currencies on the deep internet.
The most valuable databases had been sold by the crooks and/or traitors, while the Information Security Centre of FSB (ЦИБ ФСБ) led by colonel Sergei Mikhailov who is now being tried for the high treason, did nothing to stop the leak.
It appears that by cross-checking a Russian passport, the Western services can find the passport holders with a deficient or faulty tracking history, insufficiently legended, in the trade talk, who are likely to be members of secret services. People have history, while agents have legends; if these legends are faulty, they are traceable. It refers only to low-level agents, to the operatives of not-very-high-class, who are likely to travel West with this sort of documents. High-class agents have a full legend, that is complete personal (probably fictitious) history, and they probably use foreign passports.
By monitoring messengers, the Western services could discover people who had sent or received messages congratulating them with the traditional Day of the KGB operative. This is very common even in Facebook, though it is usually done by retired agents or people who had casual connection to the secret services.
Much of this debacle can be learned through Pavel Vrublevsky, a prominent internet operator and businessman (he created Chronopay, the Russian system for online payments) who had been described as ‘cybercriminal No. 1 in the world” by an American expert, Brian Krebs of the Spam Nation fame. Vrublevsky was accused by Colonel Mikhailov of breaking internet security and had been sentenced for two years of imprisonment but released from jail when his archenemy Mikhailov had been charged with treason. Vrublevsky denied Krebs’ accusations. In his view, Krebs works for a Western secret service, and he helped the traitor Mikhailov. I have no idea whether it is true or not; however, Vrublevsky is free while Mikhailov is in jail. Pavel Vrublevsky gave me his explanation of the recent developments in the Russian services especially for Unz.com.
Russia is unique by its lax internet security and confidentiality rules and practices. For years, all the databases of Russia have been stolen and sold, while ISC FSB did nothing (or little) to fight it. Vrublevsky thinks the FSB had been misled by the Western services and concentrated its efforts on fighting viruses, worms and Trojans, while it was a money-and-time-wasting enterprise. The stolen databases allowed the West to get almost an complete picture of lower-level Russian spies.
Vrublevsky thinks that British intelligence convinced the GRU (probably we should say that GRU is not called GRU anymore but GU, the Chief Directorate of the General Staff, but it hardly matters) that Mr Skripal wanted to return home to Russia. Probably they were told that Mr Skripal intended to bring some valuable dowry with him, including Porton Down data and the secrets of the Golden Rain dossier. It is possible that Skripal had been played, too; perhaps he indeed wanted to go back to Russia, the country he missed badly.
Two GRU agents, supposedly experts on extraction (they allegedly sneaked the Ukrainian president Yanukovych from Ukraine after the coup and saved him from lynching mob) were sent to Salisbury to test the ground and make preparations for Skripal’s return. As we had learned from videos and stills published by the Brits, the two men had been carefully followed from the beginning to the end. Meanwhile, British intelligence staged a ‘poisoning’ of Skripal and his daughter, and the two agents quickly returned home.
There is not a single man close to Russian intelligence who thinks that Skripal had actually been poisoned by the Russians. First, there was absolutely no reason to do it, and second, if the Russians would poison him, he would stay poisoned, like the Ukrainian Quisling Stepan Bandera was.
However, by playing this card, the British secret service convinced the Foreign Office to expel all diplomats who had contacts and connection to the exposed GRU agents. The massive expulsion of 150 diplomats caused serious damage to the Russian secret services.
Still, the Russians had no clue how the West had learned identities of so many diplomats connected to GRU. They suspected that there was a mole, and a turncoat who delivered the stuff to the enemy.
That is why Vladimir Putin decided to dare them. As he knew that the two men identified by the British service had no connection to the alleged poisoning, he asked them to appear on the RT in an interview with Ms Simonyan. By acting as village hicks, they were supposed to provoke the enemy to disclose its source. The result was unexpected: instead of revealing the name of a turncoat, the Belling Cat, a site used by the Western Secret Services for intentional leaks, explained how the men were traced by using the stolen databases. Putin’s plan misfired.
The Russian secret service is not dead. Intelligence services do suffer from enemy action from time to time: the Cambridge Five infiltrated the upper reaches of the MI-5 and delivered state secrets to Moscow for a long time, but the Intelligence Service survived. Le Carre’s novels were based on such a defeat of the intelligence. However they have a way to recover. Identity of their top agents remain secret, and they are concealed from the enemy’s eyes.
But in order to function properly, the Russians will have to clean their stables, remove their databases from the market place and keep its citizenry reasonably safe. Lax, and not-up-to-date agents do not apparently understand the degree the internet is being watched. Considering it should have been done twenty years ago, and meanwhile a new generation of Russians has came of age, perfectly prepared to sell whatever they can for cash, it is a formidable task.
There is an additional reason to worry. Such a massive operation against Russian agents and their contacts could signal forthcoming war. In normal circumstances, states do not reveal their full knowledge of enemy agents. It made president Putin worry; and he said this week: we’ll go to heaven as martyrs, the attackers will die as sinners. In face of multiple and recent threats, this end of the world is quite possible.
Great story. If told many people would believe it. But now it is kind of late. So why it wasn’t told within few days or weeks of Skripal affair? Why it is the British media that has initiative and Russian media is reactive and defensive? The story that Skripal wanted to return and that two agents were lured in there should have been told right away and that it turned out be MI5 provocation should have been insinuated. And the two agents should have been interviewed on Russian media. Instead we get defensive inept and indolent Russian reactions.
I do not know what is the truth. At this point I no longer care because we will never know but it will be the British version that will be the most popular. I like most people like good stories. Unfortunately for Russia the Brits have better script writers, director and actors.
Hurray for Russia.
But I still don’t understand what this has to do with proving blacks to be inferior.
If the Chinese general Sun Tzu were alive today, he’d be contemplating scenarios of China going to war with the snake, Zionist Israel.
And earnestly employing the use of hot Chinese spies, within close proximity of their global enterprises, large and/or small.
source: https://suntzusaid.com/book/13
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun_Tzu
” Likewise, the Netherlands story of Russian hacking connected with the Dutch commission investigating the tragedy of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 sounds realistic. ”
How ?
Suspect Ukraine was part of those who investigated.
This comedy, or tragedy, has reached its top in designating the Russian officer who did it, and the intention to ask him why he did it.
Russia had no motive, the west and Ukraine had, the Netherlands most objected to more sanctions against Russia, we had a considerable export, the day after the disaster no more objections.
If it was an accident, a very lucky one, hitting a plane coming from Amsterdam.
The MH17 show closely resembles the Sept 11 show.
Memorials, remembrances, etc.
Nobody yet has dared to ask prime minister Rutte what was so secret in the afternoon of the disaster that he asked vice prime minister Asscher, then on vacation in the south of France, to call him back on a land line ‘so that the Russians were unable to listen in’.
My darkest suspicion, Rutte knew what was going to happen.
Very good comment.
You said everything I think and I want to add
a couple of days ago there was an interview with Medvedev
Here is copy and paste
When asked by the interviewer about the two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom London alleges of being involved in the poisoning of the Skripals, Medvedev refrained from commenting.
“I do not know. I will not comment, just because I am not acquainted with those people, neither am I acquainted with the comments to a sufficient degree,” he said when asked if he believed the two men’s story about the reasons for their visit to Salisbury, where the alleged poisoning took place. “I do not know. How can I know?”
Would you fire this guy?
” Instead we get defensive inept and indolent Russian reactions.”
The reaction ‘if we want to kill somebody that somebody does not survive’ I cannot see as inept and indolent.
Excellent piece by Israel Shamir which I think gives the correct explanation of the Skripal poisoning. This was a classic fishing, ‘click bait’ operation which produced a very valuable haul for Western Intelligence. The only question is whether Skripal cooperated with it – which I think he did – not knowing that both he and his daughter were meant to die. Hence Putin’s rage against Skripal a few weeks ago ( calling him a scumbag traitor etc, etc) after the Russian operatives were identified because retired agents are supposed to stay retired.
Russia made a very serious mistake with the RT interview with the 2 operatives. Better not to say anything if you can’t give the whole story. The GU weren’t happy to show their incompetence, but compounded the original mistake with obvious lying. That was a propaganda gift to the Western media and has helped convince original disbelievers of Russian perfidy.
Russia needs to step up its game especially in the media dept.
Quite apart from the Skripal question, this is yet another demonstration that the sovok approach to espionage (characterized by high secrecy, overstaffing, and paperwork) – as in most other spheres – is uncompetitive in the modern world.
There are about 10,000 people across the entirety of the UK’s intelligence branches (MI6, MI5, GCHQ, and DI). There are 22,000 people in the CIA. They are not the cream of the crop in terms of British or American human capital, but there are certainly consummate professionals relative to what passes for today’s Russian intelligence services.
We have no idea of how many people there are in the FSB or GRU – they are state secrets – but they’re certainly much higher than in the US/UK in per capita terms, probably by an order of magnitude. Given they all need to be paid, this means salaries are relatively much less attractive (official ones, anyway – the FSB auto parks in some regional cities are full of Mercedes). Paperwork plus low salaries equals conspicuous penny pinching, as demonstrated by Chepiga taking out taxi receipts for his trip from GRU HQ to the airport. A related problem is that since there is now a free market economy, with many more attractive career options for talented people, the high quality people go to work in other spheres, leaving the intelligence agencies with the dregs; the sort of people who publicly parade in Mercedes on graduating from the FSB academy. This results in incompetence and low OPSEC, such as using passports with consecutive serial numbers; or which, in conjunction with police corruption, leads to databases of FSB employees leaking out into the Internet.
Result of this farce: Russians don’t even know how many bydlo spies subsist on their taxes, but foreign intelligence agencies know not only the numbers but many of their precise identities.
Although it is almost off topic, I did find one point in Putin’s Valdai speech quite telling. It was his point about the Russian automated system for detection and tracking of missile launches. Putin tried to boost the credibility of the Russian nuclear deterant by advertising this system for detecting the First Strike launches. Although I do not believe that this system is as reliable as advertised, I am most encouraged by the apparent Putin’s realisation that the First Strike is possible now if not even likely. If the Russians expect an attack they are much less likely to be totally surprised, as usual. In fact, never in history was such attack by the West more likely than now, for various reasons which would take a while to explain.
I just hope that the Russian office corps is as prepared as Putin is to be productive martyrs (no more Arkhipovs please).
“Unfortunately for Russia the Brits have better script writers, director and actors”.
Maybe, if your taste runs to “Dr Who” or “Carry On Spying”. That’s about the level of the Skripal nonsense.
If it was meant for public consumption, the British government’s opinion of the British people is much lower than mine.
Great satire.
” British or American human capital, but there are certainly consummate professionals relative to what passes for today’s Russian intelligence services. ”
On what this ‘certainly’ is based, I see no argument whatsoever.
Already a long time ago, I must admit, the CIA director had to admit to senator Moynihan that he had lied about the CIA not laying mines in Havana harbour.
A professional in espionage does not get caught.
Daniel Patrick Moynihan, ‘Secrecy’, New Haven 1998
Anyone acquinted with Sept 11 understands that the USA’s secret army, the CIA, was involved.
Another blunder.
As far as I know British secret services never get caught.
How clever the Russians are, suppose quite clever, I for one do not think that the stupid stories about for example Skripal have any truth in them.
Until now the asserted Russian meddling in USA elections have not been proved.
Do not know of anything credible that Russian intelligence people are said to have done.
But of course Russian intelligence does exist.
The usual pro-Putin propaganda. We’re supposed to believe that Putin is a good, upstanding Christian but would seriously envisage a nuclear first strike!
A direct result of erasing ideology so as to erase personality cult towards highly respected people in former USSR….When you have no ideology ( or worst, share ideology with your opponent, i.e free market….) all what you have, from values to secrets, from scientific human capital to secret service officials, are out there in the global market for possible selling to the best postor….this is the principle of capitalism….. after all, it is said, almost everybody has a price….The challenge is finding out where that little bunch who have not are…..Obviously, in this scenario, the one who has the printing machine has a “little” advantage…How to overcome this…would be part of “what is to be done”…..
Mr. Knowitall, why do not you limit yourself to range of topics where you got some knowledge and expertise? You sure have no clue about intelligence, no training to make any judgement. I have no clue either but I am not offering my opinion. Just reading. Also, you hatred towards people whom you call sovok is baffling. Everything you see in modern Russia is either built by those sovok or built upon their foundation by using what was built by them and most of those people who build things now are still Soviet union educated. The very capability by Russia to defend herself is USSR made. Not that Russia that you supposedly lost. I would go even further and tell you. Had the Soviet union been populated by people like you or the people that fit you ideal view of Russians in 1941, there would not be Russia left for you to “love”.
They had to reveal their capturing of the databases to “win” the Skripal story. They decided that doing so was worth it, but followed it up immediately by exploiting the databases to their fullest.
There is no threat of war with Russia. Nor any major war at this moment.
I don’t agree with your fantasy about Israel but I must get past that to make a purely realist amoral observation:
Sexy, young women rarely make good spies when sent to form relationships with successful men.
One night as a prostitute for blackmail material, sure, why not? She ain’t going to fall in love. Nor will he.
But actually spying probably requires a relationship and what can a spy agency offer an ambitious, attractive young woman that a global CEO who loves her can’t?
Such women are better used by spy agencies as rewards.
If the Russians wanted to kill them they would be dead. Period. It is all FN hoax.
The latest English came up with was that poison was smeared on the door handle and that both touched the door handle. Give me a break. Such a idiocy. Just imagine the exit procedure where both are touching the door knob.
And than both Russians went to garbage dump carrying the little bottle and thru it there.
What an exemplary citizen neat behavior by Russians,
All English story is such a stupid idiocy that it turns my stomach.
If Mr. Skripal has been poisoned by the stuff of which he himself took samples in Porton Down, this would run completely parallel to the earlier poisoning of Mr. Alexander Valterovich Litvinenko, who also became ill because of carrying poison (polonium) around.
Both Skripals are most likely DEAD, murdered by British “intelligence” services.
The formulaic and curiously uninterested treatment of the matter in the British media seems inconsistent with the Skripals still being alive.
The article above suggests that the Skripals were unwitting or witting participants in a sting to expose Russian intelligence agents. More importantly, Sergey Skripal appears to have had a role in the creation of the DNC’s “dossier” to undermine the Trump presidencey.
Whatever the background, Sergey Skripal became privy to important secrets that the Brits and their seditious allies in the U.S. Deep State do not want exposed.
The “Mitrokhin Archive” was a much more monumental leak….but….WWIII did not started either after all…., although one would think that the process we are witnessing today could have its origins then,….or even before,….Thus….well….maybe it coud happen that we are arriving to the trascendence point….?
Who knows….we do not, for sure…..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitrokhin_Archive
Meanwhile…do not embitter yourselves….and do not forget enjoying the weekend!
One way to do this is to go with Open Source Intelligence. Robert David Steel has some thoughts on this subject. But here is an interesting model, the Open Market Model:
Assume that the information you need is out there somewhere, but you don’t know where. You have to draw a line or open a conduit for that information to flow to you. It comes to you in exchange for money or other tradable information. Which leads to another bit of market making, pricing the information. Every piece of information has some price associated with it. The price of losing control of it (keeping it secret), the price to acquire it and so forth. Being able to determine that price is what makes you professional. Would you know a diamond if you held it in you hand? Could you price it accurately?
By establishing a market–an information exchange–for this information you should be able to get the information you need. Which is what intelligence is mostly about.
The other part is analysis. What if you already have all the information you need, but don’t know it and therefore can’t act on it? Intelligence services are drowning in information, but they can’t separate the good from the bad, the relevant from the irrelevant.
Pricing information forces you to evaluate its worth and relevance.
As an exercise, say you want information X. Now try to write down how much it will cost you get get that information. If you can think it through and come up with a reasonably accurate price, that means you are something of a professional.
MH 17 was actually MH 370 and was shot down by the Ukraine.
In the Skripal case the British have not explained why, after claiming to have found the closest approach to a smoking gun in the form of traces of novichok in that hotel room, the hotel was not then immediately quarantined.
And assuredly, with Putin’s name on the line, the Russians have to do a better job if they are to refute the standing accusations – the RT interview was something of a PR disaster.
The Belloncat data, although superficially convincing, could so easily have been faked by anybody with reasonable knowledge of Russian internet infrastructure and some proficiency in Photoshop.
We have you for that.
Indeed, this is the same gushing philo-semitic Anatoly Karlin who censors on-topic comments to his articles.
He clearly prefers preaching to the choir.
I agree, the entire matter is a bad James Bond script.
Where are the Skripals today? Why aren’t they allowed to talk?
It’s still not being told – believe it or not, Israel Shamir is not Sergei Lavrov. I hypothesized to the same state of affairs in early September re: Skripals.
But I did not know about these massive intelligence security breaches in Russia. Wow, that’s huge. Even though it’s not clear to me how this indicates Putin’s plan misfired. If anything he got exactly what he wanted: confirmation that the “West” had access to the entire passport database. Knowing what your enemy has in intelligence is a huge win, now they can work on correcting it (hard as it may be, it would be impossible without knowing).
You are right, it could have been faked, anything can be faked today, even a video of Putin speaking (search for “deep fakes” and watch the video at https://www.wsj.com/articles/deepfake-videos-are-ruining-lives-is-democracy-next-1539595787 ).
But the fact is Russia has not really disputed the results so I am fairly confident that not only was Belling Cat right, but Israel is right, and now we have the situation where Russia knows that Western intelligence has full access to Russia’s passport database.
Agree. It will take time, but it is definitely a big plus.
Had some experiences with Chinese and Mossad spies, not to mention Russian Jewish hard-drug dealers.
Here are a few examples.
There was an AMES postdoc at UCSD, a Chinese applied-math brain who had a 10-plus female handler. She’d stop by occasionally to check up on him. He always get extremely anxious when she was around. Couldn’t figure out if it was fear, sexual excitement, or a combination of both.
There was an old Chinese man and his foxy young female protege, who enjoyed filming U.S. military maneuvers along the San Diego coast. I observed their operation for days.
There was a swing-shift cleaning crew in a Southern California high-tech mfg facility that was all Chinese, in an area that typically employed Latin American crews. Its head honcho was a beautiful Chinese lady. They made it their job to sort through trash bins and save papers. The feds busted them.
As far as the Mossad, I spent two years on a rental property in SD county, which was occupied by them as well. Mostly Israeli kids using the property and a local Israeli-owned vegetarian restaurant as their “scorpion den.” Got fairly familiar with some of their espionage work and methods.
I don’t go looking for this stuff. I’m just able to recognize it. As an empath I can read people, quite well. It’s a natural gift.
Can’t stomach Israel’s insensitive nature. That’s why you’ll typically find me pointing out their self-serving bullshit.
source: https://themindunleashed.com/2013/10/30-traits-of-empath.html
This is a pretty good article…but also falls on its face at the end…
Mr Shamir’s ‘inside’ information confirms my own take on Petrov and Boshirov…which I published a few days after that RT interview with Ms Simonyan…I wrote this on Col Lang’s blog on Sept 14…
Everybody there protested loudly…including Andrey Martyanov [Smoothie]…I also added this…
This is now exactly the story that Mr Shamir is presenting here…but he is a day late and a dollar short…
I also don’t agree with his take that this is all somehow a big loss for Russian intel…the Brits are the ones who have painted themselves in a corner…their Skripal story is a wet paper bag waiting to fall apart…the fact that they lured the Russians to Salisbury, under whatever pretext, be it Skripal or Porton Down/white helmets etc…was their only small tactical victory…because they could then later expose those two…after months of Russian denials…in order to show the Russians were in fact somehow involved…
But that exposure came months later…all that time the Russians would have known that Boshirov and Petrov had been captured on candid camera…and would have had time to work on their countermove…
Mr Shamir writes this like the game is over…that is ridiculous…the Brits have no way out of the Skripal hoax…there was never any poisoning…the original diagnosis of the Skripals in the Salisbury hospital was opioid overdose…that came out in the first BBC interview with the hospital staff…months after the ‘poisoning’…
It was not until 48 hours after the Skripals were admitted to hospital…and the convenient intervention of Porton Down that the medical diagnosis was ‘changed’ to nerve agent poisoning…
BUT…this is an unsustainable story that WILL FALL APART…the simple reason is medical and chemical fact…both nerve agents and agricultural pesticides are based on the exact same chemical compound…organophosphates…
It just so happens that organophsphate poisoning is ‘one of the most common causes of poisoning worldwide…’
That is the simple reason why emergency doctors EVERYWHERE are trained to recognize and treat this kind of poisoning…especially in rural, agricultural areas like Salisbury…
That is why it took months for media to gain access to the medical staff at that hospital…the British spooks needed to do a lot of ‘persuading’ with medical professionals that would have wanted no part in such trickery and fakery…
But this is a ticking time bomb that is bound to blow up in the faces of the very stupid Brits…
So yes…they pulled off a minor coup in luring those two to Salisbury…but the game is very very far from over…
As for Skripal…he is in on it for sure…as I speculated in my original comment on the matter..the Russian intel services are perfectly aware of this, yet Mr Shamir’s supposedly well connected source has zero knowledge of this…which tells me this source is actually a useless clown who ‘knows’ exactly what an internet commenter [myself] already knew two months ago…
PS…the fact that the Brits supposedly have all kinds of database info on the Russian intel apparatus and personnel files etc…doesn’t mean anything…the author is a making a big deal out of this, but his story lacks meat on its bones…most ‘intel’ is open source material anyway…
As for sensitive stuff that may have been ‘sold’ by ‘corrupt’ bureaucrats…one must ask if such ‘info’ is actually real or a clever plant…providing fake info is the oldest spy trick in the book and this article simply takes for granted that such a trick would not have been employed…why not…?
Ms Manoubia…nice to run into you again…do you remember ‘Stirlitz’…?
Ever since 1991 anyone who knew something about computers in Russia knew that any database could be bought if you looked hard enough… Or just looked… And now you’re telling us that there were people who didn’t know that… And all of them had been employed by GRU… I’m sorry, I have so much respect for your works but this is BS.
Appreciated this article
How would a fake database leak include the real data on the two GRU agents that just happened to be sent to UK? Maybe it was to make the data leak seem real?
In spycraft it is always impossible to know how deep the deception goes. That’s why the very article to which you are responding started with:
An acknowledgement you stubbornly ignore.
None of this matters.
All governments are corrupt and have no interest in the welfare of the native populations.
All this he said she said crap is irrelevant, in the end we all will end up under a totalitarian police state run out of Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem.
I think that a clear strategy by the western “intelligence” services is starting to emerge vis-a-vis the Russians. By accusing any Russian that they can get their hands on, of being a spy, they want to scare the ordinary Russians from visiting the west, so afterwards any Russian actually caught traveling to the west can be safely assumed to be a spy – since by the calculations of the clever western intelligence – only someone who is actually a spy while at the same time being Russian, would dare to travel to the west. How smart is that?
Joking aside, it really is becoming unsafe for Russian nationals to travel to the west. Even though the west reserves the generosity of calling somebody equal only for those that are from the 3rd world – Russians clearly don’t deserve such generosity.
Despite this, exceptions can be made and some unfortunate Russian soul could be accused of being equal with those highly evolved westerners and against their will can be offered protection from Mother Russia.
Pretty much like it happened to Yulia Skripal. She was only visiting her gastarbeiter father in GB, who apparently expressed desire to return to Russia, against pretty much everybody’s wishes, and all of a sudden Yulia Skripal found herself bestowed with the western generosity of being declared equal, and was disappeared from public eye in order to protect her from those with whom she is clearly not equal – the Russians.
Thank God at least MI-6 proved equal to the task and discovered her equalness in a nick of time and saved her. The moral of the story: Only democracy has the power to recognize who is equal and who is not. Then, on the other hand, capitalism can keep acquiring new monikers such as “democracy” – all they want, Russia still has better quality of equality, despite ditching socialism.
Stepan Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist who fought to free his people from the clutches of the brutal Bolsheviks. If Bandera is a “Quisling” for temporarily aligning himself with the Germans, then call Stalin a “Quisling”, too, because he also temporarily aligned himself with Herr Hitler. How many Ukrainians died from starvation due to Russian Bolshevik bloodthirstiness? How many were murdered by the vicious Reds? Any Ukrainian who aligned himself with the Soviets was much more a “Quisling” than the great freedom fighter, Stepan Bandera.
Yes…I ‘stubbornly’ refuse to take at face value this silly statement…
Because it’s not backed up by anything other than hot air…as for that supposed ‘data’ about Petrov and Boshirov…that was put out by Bellingcat…
Ie…mickey mouse stuff…as with everything these clowns do, it is meant only to bamboozle the most utterly stupid bipeds…
A very nice clue is the fact that a Russian website called ‘The Insider’ is Bellingcat’s acknowledged partner here…
If you read the article in English they claim to have ‘dug’ up a lot of info from various sources such the central Russian resident database…and passenger check in data for their flight to the UK…
Big deal…that Shamir is building a mountain out of a molehill is more than clear…
In fact this entire Shamir tale appears to have one subtle purpose…to publicize and glorify the Bellingcat outfit…
…which irredeemably lost any credibility a few weeks back when illiterate poofter Eliott Higgins refused a debate challenge by the distinguished MIT physicist and former presidential advisor Ted Postol…actually calling Postol an ‘idiot’…a move that astounded even those willing to entertain Higgins on a semi-credible level…
Same to you….yes,… I remember….and so do I Mr.Sorge…..
Indeed…a ticking bomb….since, as the path to war accelerates ( in case it is so…, but at media level, so it is…) opportunities to find the “Melita Norwood” of this case, the more in a field like Health Services…whose altruism is supposed….should not be difficult….to find people who wants to avert war at all costs…
Be that as it may, the “Western side” had (publicly known) Aldrich, Hanssen and Benghazi fiasco.
Boils down to, from the comment below:
and
And, on top of it, in West, since the fall of The Wall, we’ve been having “Cooking the Intelligence to Fit the Political Agenda”.
Incompetence vs blatant lying?
What a choice.
This commenter begs to differ with M. Karlin’s assessment (8) of the relative competence of Russian sovok and CIA. “consummate professionals relative to what passes for today’s Russian intelligence services”? Mais non.
CIA always gets caught. All they do is step on their crank, again and again. They depend not on professionalism but on what Russ Baker describes as a strange mix of ruthlessness and ineptitude. Both stem from impunity in municipal law.
For example: CIA torture and coercive interference got comprehensively exposed, worldwide, in the ’70s. What happened? Don Gregg gave the Church and Pike committees an ultimatum: Back off or it’s martial law. CIA got busted again in the ’80s for the criminal enterprises under the Iran/Contra rubric. By then CIA had installed Tom Polgar, Former Saigon Station Chief, as chief investigator for the cognizant Senate Select committee, and Polgar assured Gregg that his hearings would not be a repeat of the abortive Pike and Church flaps.
So CIA are clowns. They can afford to be clowns because they know they can get away with it. Getting away with it is their only skill, and the only skill they need.
The persistent category error at this site is failing to realize that CIA is the state. They rule the USA.
Thanks for the Elita reference…had to look that up…fascinating…apparently a movie in the works now…we’ll see how they paint her…in Bridge of Spies I was pleasantly surprised how sympathetically Rudolf Abel was portrayed…even though most other aspects of the film were so dogmatically heavy-handed that it dropped to caricature…along with the blatant historical lies of course…still all of that was just the backdrop, so the characters had a nice ring of authenticity to them…
Btw…do you still have my ‘number’…haven’t heard from you in a while…
Well you are speculating 100%, whereas Israel probably has some sources, him being a pundit and all.
Second, I read the Belling Cat post. It was obvious to me then that they are on to something, though they did not actually disclose their sources. This is what Israel was getting at – what was the actual source. Most likely it was MI6. And how did they get the data? That’s what the article is about.
Of course it’s not possible to know for sure where they got it.
Do you actually think the Belling Cat report is wrong? Who has disproved it? Show me the Russian reports (not just a dismissal) that all the allegations in that report are false. I have not found this, so if you can provide it, it may convince me.
I always thought these two guys were Russian agents, though I don’t buy they were sent to kill Skripal. I’m pretty much on the same page as Israel on this, but as per my link above, I came to this conclusion back in early September already (actually before then but that was the first time I publicly took that position).
Whatever you personally think of Higgins, he obviously serves a purpose in Western intelligence circles. Regardless of whether he wants to debate someone or not, which really has no bearing on anything. Geez.
The english with their skripals , their white helmets , their British Bullshit Corporation , their climate change , and their ridiculous Brexit are having a bad imperial menopause .
April 07, 2017 Pentagon Trained Syria’s Al Qaeda “Rebels” in the Use of Chemical Weapons
The Western media refutes their own lies.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/pentagon-trained-syrias-al-qaeda-rebels-in-the-use-of-chemical-weapons/5583784
Apr 9, 2017 No More
View the false flag here with actual footage.
This is how governments have rolled for centuries.
The Hegelian Dialectic- Problem, reaction, solution
The first step (thesis) is to create a problem. The second step (antithesis) is to generate opposition to the problem (fear, panic and hysteria). The third step (synthesis) is to offer the solution to the problem created by step one: A change which would have been impossible to impose upon the people without the proper psychological conditioning achieved in stages one and two.
If you take Bellingcat seriously then you are worthy of one time pity and no further attention…
Almost missed that incredible piece of stupidity…
Here is the context for your ignorant ass…Higgins is a fucking underwear salesman with no scientific education whatsoever…he has made a name for himself as a so-called ‘citizen investigator’ based mainly on supposed photo ‘analysis’…mostly to do with the bogus chemical false flags in Syria…and the MH17 crash in Ukraine…
The founder of the online photo analysis tool used by Higgins and Bellingcat, FotoForensics…Dr Neal Krawetz has slammed the outfit as a complete farce…
Other image forensics professionals have similarly blasted these propagandists…including in the major German news outlet Der Spiegel…
Meanwhile Prof Postol who is an eminently qualified and internationally recognized expert, has debunked the Syrian chemical hoaxes…
So yeah, it matters to the truth about the issue of the Syria war whether or not this useless troll Higgins chickens out of a debate against the man he has been attacking…
Here is the best comment in that thread…by Mark Sleboda…
WoW being the video game World of Warcraft…in which Higgins is apparently an avid gamer…some qualifications right there…
Clearly you are a nitwit…why do you come on here and complain about the media, the Jews and the government if you are so stupid that an underwear peddler can control your little brain…?
Exactly.
That should have been the first clue.
What they want to do must become what they have to do (mirrored: what they don’t want to do must be presented as something that they can’t do).
You don’t need to observe politics to see this way of operation; “dating” a regular female suffices, as does being part of an organization — where the high-on dudes very soon become addicted to giving orders but all they know is they just do., and ensure everybody under them does, what only is/has/must (to) be done.
It’s humans in all scenarios, why should the gameplay change.
Are you expressing an expert opinion that the presence of some traces of a nerve gas in a room where Russian officers are known to have stayed should have led to the hotel being emptied of people until every nook and cranny was tested for the presence of the gas? Or are you just idly wondering why the representatolives of government might decide that public safety didn’t require a million dollar shutdown merely because traces of something toxic had been found in one room known to have been occupied by persons who probably had the nerve gas with them?
Beware Bellingcat
For those that don’t know Bellingcat –Eliot Higgins —-””is a nonresident senior fellow for Digital Forensic Research Lab with the Atlantic Council’s Future Europe Program. . He publishes the work of an international alliance of fellow investigators using freely available online information. He has helped inaugurate open-source and social media investigations by trawling through vast amounts of data uploaded constantly on to the web and social media sites.”
The Atlantic Council is a ‘globalist’ and mostly neocon organization.
The Chairman Emeritus is Brent Scowcroft, also a member of JINSA.
Their International Business Board is—’The IAB is composed entirely of chairmen and chief executives of significant global companies,” http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/board-of-directors
They bought the little twit Higgins to use for their purpose when his site became popular with would be Sherlocks. They didn’t employ anything more than a lot of us do dividing goggle, twitter and news sources to check out, seek out ‘connections.’ However Bellingcat claims their ‘news’ statements as confirmed facts when they aren’t. ….as in his report that he proved Syria used chemical weapons….which the Neos then broadcast.
Darn !
I could have saved myself some time posting on this if I had seen your post first.
President Goldfish has burbled out more edicts on Russia.
Trump says US will withdraw from nuclear deal with Russia
US president confirms Washington plans to leave nuclear weapons treaty with Russia over claims Moscow violated deal.
44 minutes ago
In September I suggested creation of the following narrative as a damage control after the two GRU bozos were identified:
As we we know Russia did not step in with anything and Russia apparently left it to bloggers like Israel Shamir or you to come up with stories that counter the British narrative and to cover Russia’s ass.
He actually debated him yesterday, I believe:
Eliot Higgins
@EliotHiggins
Rather heated debate with Ted Postol, who has now admitted his Khan Sheikhoun claims were total nonsense and is now claiming a 122mm rocket made a crater, not an explosive charge on the ground as he initially claimed, and was widely cited by war crimes denialists. 9:26 AM – 20 Oct 2018
Quote from the article:
This, in my opinion, was the reason why Putin decided to go ahead with such a risky mission and put a highly decorated GRU officer on the case:
– https://www.unz.com/article/skripals-the-mystery-deepens/#comment-2503742
As to intelligence services vs. citizen journalists/researchers:
It’s easy to think that the Kremlin and Western authorities generate strategic campaigns to “weaponize” information to win over local and global public opinion. But this view reduces citizens and civil society to mere targets, to be manipulated for military or strategic goals. In the digital age, social media enables ordinary citizens to do more than passively receive news — they are also as active and influential in opposing disinformation as they are in spreading it. Any efforts to fight digital disinformation thus may find it useful to mobilize the resources of engaged citizens and civil society. – https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2018/09/20/who-spread-information-disinformation-about-the-mh17-crash-we-followed-the-twitter-trail/
That is why Bellingcat is training ordinary citizens in their research methodologies all over the world/West:
The core of the MH17 retweet network. A link between two nodes (profiles) is established if one profile has retweeted the other. Node and profile name size reflect the number of users who have retweeted the respective profile. Node color reflects profile type based on the user’s self-description, while the color of the links reflects the profile type of the one being retweeted. Full profile names do not reflect Twitter handles — “Vladimir Putin” is an anti-Putin troll account with the handle name of @DarthPutinKGB, for example. (Data: Accessed via Twitter Gardenhose API; Figure: Yevgeniy Golovchenko, Mareike Hartmann, Rebecca Adler-Nissen)
Source: http://www.unz.com/article/why-was-malaysian-airlines-flight-mh17-shot-down/#comment-2531212
My apologies for off topic post.
How long have you known you are Empath?
I really wonder, how many come back from the article you linked with they feeling they might be one?
Your elaborated propaganda video, fails to explain why if capitalism and communism are part of the same weapons used by the elites to prevail and create the world government, took them such efforts trying to erase all the communist around the world…..
No wonder we have heard this same meme by those who today try to bring in fascism again, they happen to like the same books, the same authors, writers, the same things….the same gross behavior, the same hatred for culture except their favourite authors like Schiller, Plato, they have the same opinion abut women and they have the same concept of the people, who they call now “sheeple” instead of “masses”…..They pretend to be “new” or “alt”, but real communists, those who keep memories of ancient fascism, and who for sure will fight it hardest ( hence the urgent demonization again ) we knew them form the first minute they appeared in the net…pushing up The Donald to the top….
I’ve had the spectrum of “empath” characteristics my entire life.
Not until recently though did I realize, there is science that supports this human condition.
Had I been aware of this knowledge as a child / adolescent / adult, I could have avoided a rough path of trial-and-error and all the hardships which accompany that ignorant journey.
Guidance had always been available, it was there had I only paid more attention to my heart and taken heed. I now listen quietly and carefully to my heart, as it has become my most trusted friend and guide.
What debate you belling catshit eater…?
Why don’t you point us to this debate, instead of claiming bullshit here…?
Is it you Nadezhda or perhaps Dolores Ibárruri?
And where is the LOGIC in that ‘opinion’ of yours…you belong in a straitjacket…only an out and out moron could say something that fucking stupid…
And btw…do you think anyone here is going to click on a washington post link…?…what kind of fucking retard posts links to fucking Jeff Bezos’ CIA ‘newspaper’…you’re so fucking retarded there is no hope for turds like you…it actually makes me depressed that there are humans so devoid of common sense that have been born and grown to adulthood…your mother should have had an abortion…
You get triggered so easily, that is what I didn’t reply to you directly… it was actually today not yesterday…
– https://tcij.org/logan-symposium-2018/programme/ Archived link: http://archive.is/X3vpM
Typo: “You get triggered so easily, that is *why* I didn’t reply to you directly…”
Photographic evidence:
Source: http://archive.is/vHDne
Videographic evidence:
Eliot Higgins and Theodore Postol come to verbal blows over what the forensic evidence shows about whether or not Sarin was used in an attack in the Khan Sheikhoun, Syria attack in April 2017 – and how it was actually deployed.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=208_1519416432
yo now wat im cayin ?
The video is informative for people who would like to know more on topics. Here is more if you dare.
Jan 7, 2014 Rule from the Shadows – The Psychology of Power – Part 1
Time to look behind the curtain. Sources, full transcript and bonus footage
Maybe this way? May 16, 2013 The Psychology of Authority
What percentage of people would obey if they were ordered to commit murder? The answer might surprise you.
That’s what you have…a 45 second clip where a distinguished scientist is debating a mouthy and rude fucking clown…the moderator is heard asking…
‘Ted do you find anything useful in his [Higgins'] work’…?
Postol answers with one word…’No’…
The crowd laughs…
And that’s what you’re going on about with your endless verbal diarrhea here…?
That is the plan yes ! The great game . But they won’t succeed !
No nirvana just painful awakening. Karma is a b…
Many thanks.
For years and years I have avoided what I call “new age” spiritual material, well any spiritual material for that matter. The article you posted would normally fall into this category for me, and still does actually. What I find disturbing is that almost all of the traits described apply to me. This is problematic since I know for a fact they don’t to great many people.
I did search for this “empath” phenomena and it seems to be on the border of science and speculation. I have never seen any of this before. The “rational” part of my brain is very skeptical. The other side is whispering, how can you ignore something describing you so accurately?
Questions questions…
Again, my humble apologies for off topic post.
There are certainly major wars at the moment but to you they seem to be background noise. Russia is under heavy sanctions, an act of war, and the threat of a hot war or even a nuclear one is real given the right catalyst. China, Iran and Venezuela are also under sanctions. The ongoing war in Afghanistan is in year 16. And there’s Yemen, where 8 million live with the threat of starvation due to US-backed Saudi blockade of a country that imports its food.
Putin is one of the world leaders (although with many faults of his own) who has some semblance of reality to inform his thought process–a far cry from the Occidental “leaders” who are full of arrogance, self-delusion, and hapless servants to their short-sighted ‘rewards’. The latter will ultimately perish as what they stand for is simply skin-deep.
Their fate–as well as those who put them up to this betrayal–is close at hand, and when it is realized it will be swift along with take down of the apologists as well as the perpetrators. They can kvetch all they want like the Hasbara super agent: PeterAUS–who along with his minions will dealt with with no afterthought.
Here, watch the transforming world right in front of you very eyes:
https://tomluongo.me/2018/10/19/putin-lays-down-law-valdai/
Lovely video although I understood nothing
I can hardly disagree.
” Getting away with it is their only skill, ”
What skill ?
MI5 etc never has to get away with anything, they’re professionals.
They probably killed Kelly, the Iraq WMD’s expert when Tony Blair told his lies, but it never got further than suspicion, though many in England are convinced Kelly was suicided.
The CIA knows that they’re untouchable, media and politicians always back them.
Moynihan, vice president of the Senate CIA oversight Committee, just resigned for a few months after the CIA director had to admit that he had planted mines in Havana harbour.
My idea is that nearly anything went wrong on Sept 11, yet the CIA got away with it.
United States of America = Terror = ISIS = A threat to all of us.
The United States is a menace, and harbinger of death, a place of evildom. Its own people cant, cleasen it, it must be cleansed by by fire and fury.
So how is your reply when you are angry.
Having a feel for someone else is simply a matter of actually looking at them, while getting over yourself for the moment.
Your post suggests you would struggle at the latter part.
But it just short anonymous post on the internet, so may be you are a quite sensitive individual.
” Putin is one of the world leaders (although with many faults of his own) ”
Which faults ?
He’s the only one who stated clearly that no human being will survive an all out nucler war.
Whatever!
What is strange to me is that gruesome murder of US ambassador in Libya being sodomized to death and than dragged his body after car around, plus murder of additional four embassy personnel hardly made a news. while there is unbelievable hula boo about country getting rid of treacherous operator who was hated by all country.
Very strange.
Looks like US is loving terrorist, while US is hating legitimate governments.
Most of my British colleagues are convinced that the Russians poisoned the Skripals, and any questioning of the narrative is treated with derision. Face it, the West has a superior propaganda machine.
Well, your new propaganda video goes quite right… until it only focus on the Clintons and past administrations, as if there would not be representatives of Goldman Sachs and the CFR in the current Trump administration, starting with Bannon himself ( btw, that the pretended sacking of this minion was a fake so as to be sent to Europe in another mission to promote his far-right agenda and wished future Fascist International Order ), and, how not, again, naming Communists as a tool of these organizations like the CFR or TC….I insist, that the proof that communists, who today are almost absent of politics, except for solitary activists acting on their own, are not part of these organizations is the fact that they took such efforts to erase them in Latin America, Africa, Asia and everywhere around the world where they could put the harshest oposition to their plans of enslaving people.
Then, that you bring in that Quigley, who is the headbed hero of the LaRouchians ( those who gatered around The Saker´s cafe, commanded by certain Bro93, and who were allowed by its very Christian owner to take over of it, and, associated themselves to expell from there, by plain bullying, anyone who dared to expose their weird ideas and incongruences, and mainly who dared to oposse the operation of propaganda they started for to rise up The Donald to power, really uncover where these elaborated videos could come from. Of course, there are a lot of things in them which are true, not in vain the La Rouche Organization was correctly deemed to have one of the best “intelligence services” in the world even by the CIA itself, which hence had no inconvenience in using it/them in its dirty operations around Latin America and the rest of the world, including the Basque Country….. No wonder also that they at certain time around the 70s disguised themselves as socialists to then start harashing and beatting real communists and socialists in the US ( they know all about infiltration…).This is why they are still in the business of continuing discrediting communists and socialists around the world and so hard promoting The Donald, along with Alex Jones ( they reinforce each other ). Frotunately, masks are falling at light velocity path.
Something of an expert opinion, yes, since my professional background has involved the detection and measurement of trace levels of toxic organic compounds in the environment – in which field my company was a world leader in the 1990s.
(1) The hotel room used by the two Russians was swept for novichok
(2) Remembering the extreme toxicity, the very first moment a trace was discovered a full quarantine should have descended on the premises – on the presumption that dangerously higher concentrations could exist elsewhere in the room or the building.
(3) So far as I can understand, this wasn’t done and the hotel continued to operate.
Uuum. No. You are delusional. Tyrion’s thoughts are some of the few rational ones on this thread. The first sentence of his you quoted is observable fact.
re M. Dykstra (78): Very true. MI5 also benefits from one of the impunity provisions in US law: the eyes-only intelligence liaison agreement. The courts exempted these secret agreements from congressional or judicial supervision. That’s how CIA can stop Trump from disclosing the proof of CIA-MI5 complicity in domestic political interference. Of course, CIA has lots of ways to stop Trump, such as killing him and getting away with it. This is another case where CIA is in complete control domestically and the only threat to their control is the outside world, which can challenge CIA impunity. That’s where a honnête homme like you comes in – you don’t live behind CIA’s Iron Curtain.
This last summer I migrated out of Yuma Arizona, as temperatures can range a high / low of 120 / 90 degrees Fahrenheit, each day.
It can be an extremely brutal and unforgiving environment.
I spent 12 weeks living on the streets of San Diego county where the temperature range is about 77 / 67 degrees Fahrenheit, each day.
Got by with a mountain bike, backpack, YMCA membership, county library card, and a pet carrier.
Had my cat Lily with me. She’s a domesticated feral.
That’s the empath in me, couldn’t bare to ever leave her behind. She goes where I go, even if it’s a burden at times.
We found a magic spot to sleep at night, in a fruit orchard of avocado and orange trees, with a thick ground cover of eucalyptus mulch.
It’s about a $500 “camping ticket” if you’re caught sleeping in public. Yes, sleeping is a crime in California.
Although Lily was quite the burden, she had positive attributes, like the pure unconditional love, and the calming purrs at night as we slept under silent stars. She became a valuable litmus test, enabling the rapid assessment of strangers we’d encounter each day.
You know, the good, the bad, and the ugly people.
Don’t have time for people’s bullshit when you’re just surviving. So if a stranger was indifferent to Lily, I’d write them off. As a lack of sensitivity was a red flag, which could indicate possible trouble.
After twelve weeks on the streets, I was shocked at the insensitivity in this world. Far less than one person in twenty, acknowledged Lily.
One of the most heart warming experiences was when two small children encountered the animal, and lit up like caring angels, wondering if she was real and asking to pet her. Without a doubt, empaths.
It’s been my experience that empaths are outliers in this world. But if that’s what you are, try your best to understand it, embrace it, and work with it.
This is what I am talking about, and why your videos squeak so much at certain point of footage, on how the left is suplanted to then be demonized by organizations and activists belonging to Fascist International from the supposed end of WWII, along the supposedly finished Cold War, to these very days….The thing is that, in spite of the continuos propaganda against the former US administrations, of which there are really true facts exposed, things have only turned the worst under the current Trump administration, and every and each one of them have had, and do have, a great part in advancing big corporate´s interests…in a continuous which have not known an end since….. ( well, try to put an aproximate date here ….).
http://www.lyndonlarouche.org/Manuel_Ballesteros_and_LaRouche.htm
Show me one who in the past was a communist but now is in the antypodes, mainly those who now declare themselves as anti-communists, and I will for sure be able to show you how this person was more interested in money or power than in defending or representing people´s interests and rights. People just do not change so much, in its inner feelings and thoughts, if not because of spurious interests, which were there since the beginning, inscribed in its DNA…..
This article from this writer falls far below the usually high standard for the Unz Review, following on from the laughable Red-ZOG article I’m seeing a pattern. Much of this seems entirely speculative, possibly even misdirection. Unquestionably the staged Syria chemical weapons attack was baloney, as is the whole Skripal farce. But the Bellingcat and databases theory seems rather thin, verging on absurd as the source of the alleged Russian’s identities, rather backing up Bellingcat’s preposterous story and investigative bona-fides, I doubt he has the ability to tie his shoelaces without his intelligence service sources and paymasters to give him instructions. Though I’ve no time for Craig Murray, as he was one of the Assad Must Go mob, on MH-17 asserts Putin dunnit -anyone suggesting otherwise is a ‘Putin-bot’, and supports Ukraine’s Banderists, perhaps from time in Poland assisted them during the late Soviet-era, but his continuing analysis of the Skripal affair knocks this effort for six.
I noticed you said Cambridge Five -though you said MI5 in this connection, MI5 is domestic intelligence, you must surely have meant MI6. And the penetration obviously went far beyond just those five, other independent networks, such as Cairncross, Lonsdale the Naval spies, and others had no Cambridge connection. The defector in question is said to have given five names, but was clear that these five codenames encompassed six persons, that two had the same real name and acted together, shared codename and communication channel or were perhaps a married-couple -this of course leads to Victor Rothschild and his second wife Tess, both independently had the highest-level access, Cambridge background etc. same as the other spies. Clearly then Peter Wright’s fingering of Roger Hollis was to provide cover for them, the whole clumsy attempted banning of the dismal Spycatcher book, and limited hang-out chickenfeed within, merely to give credibility to his Hollis accusation and deflect from who the fifth and implicitly sixth man/woman really were.
I’m not watching 10 minutes of boring repeats. Where’s the proof of the false flag? It’s just MSM clips from here to eternity it seems.
You mean no formal education? Who cares. Well, I am sure you are too stupid to learn anything on your own. So to a reptilian mind like your’s nobody else can possibly learn something outside an indoctrination center. Sure.
Indeed, when you look at this thread – https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1053683807705096193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw – it has “underwear salesman” written all over it. I’m sure even a Communist ditch-digger could come up with a presentation like that. Right, fucking moron.
I see, so this is the argument, that Belling Cat was, allegedly, wrong before, so he’s always wrong. Is that the best you can come up with? Because I’m sure no news source you use has ever been accused of being wrong before. By the way, manipulative, dumb-as-rocks idiot, I never claimed his MH-17 investigation was correct. I challenged you to prove his passport analysis was wrong. Which, of course, you have not done in the slightest. A black ant has 100 times the brains you have.
Another idiotic comment that proves your utter idiocy. First even if Belling Cat is the total idiot you make him out to be, which may very well be true, there’s no reason not to debate the guy – idiots win debates all the time. Just look at the leaders of the various countries in “democracies” to see that being slimy, lying idiots is no bar to success in debates. Second, nobody is obligated to debate anybody, it doesn’t prove anything about their views being right or wrong. It’s simply utterly unrelated. You dumber than shit moron. So I’m sure you can’t grasp any of what I just wrote. Oh well.
Clearly I am vastly superior to you in every imaginable respect. You’re just a dumb trolling Communist moron of the lowest imaginable intellectual capabilities. Lower than a slug, an earthworm, an ant or an amoeba. Asshole.
Another idiotic assertion. If you think that is proof of anything you’re dumber than @FB, if that’s possible.
First, bear in mind, the UK services did in fact do that with the restaurant and pub where the Skripals allegedly drank and ate, and this would have been only a secondary deposit of chemicals (i.e., some leakage from their bodies instead of a direct exposure like the hotel room). UK authorities also destroyed the Skripal car and the park bench where they were found. They had suggested possibly destroying the pub and restaurant at the time too, arguing it was impossible to remove the Novichok from every nook and cranny, despite the extremely indirect exposure. Thought it seems that plan was never carried out, it was being contemplated; whereas not only did they not test the hotel, they never even shut it down for an hour.
“Million dollar shutdown” – no doubt the hotel would have lost less money than the bar and pub did.
Incidentally, aside from the contrast in treatment I noted above, you have utterly failed to comprehend the depravity of the UK lies here. If you are to believe the UK story, the Novichok was released in the hotel room in March. It was not discovered until 2 months later. By that time, the room would have been cleaned maybe 60 times with perhaps 100s of guests who had stayed there. Yet they did not warn or interrogate anybody who had been in those rooms. Particularly not the people who had cleaned the counters and washed the sheets and towels. Not until some months later, in September, was anybody informed.
The two month delay – as well as all the interim cleaning and packing/unpacking/using of the room – between the alleged release and testing means they had no way to know the magnitude of the initial release. The vast majority could have been wiped up already. Yet they did not test any neighboring rooms, nor, as noted, did they tell anybody or test anybody.
If this isn’t the biggest hoax ever, I don’t know what is. I suppose the alternative is utter gross incompetence on the part of the UK officers, but do you remember those ridiculous pictures of the Brits in their yellow Hazmat suits when investigating an alleged secondary exposure (i.e., some of the mountains of Novichok, insufficient to kill the Skripals, which must have dripped off their hands, some 4 hours after exposure with interim meals and hand washing, and contaminated a park bench, requiring Hazmat suits?). This is the most bloodly obviously false story I have ever read.
WTF did I just read?
Craig Murray has been closely following the Skripal case since it’s beginning and has been highly sceptical of the official narrative. However, he has recently acknowledged that “Petrov and Boshirov were not who they claimed.” (https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/10/metropolitan-police-on-chepiga-and-mishkin/)
Mr. Shamir’s theory regarding these men makes some sense: Russia knew the men were already “burned” so put them out as a fishing expedition. The rest of the theory is compelling but still has some gaping holes in it, such as the mysterious perfume bottle and the woman who died from it. To quote Murray:
“The most dreadful thing about the whole saga is the death of poor Dawn Sturgess, and the most singular fact at present is that Boshirov and Petrov are only wanted in relation to the “attack on the Skripals”. There is no allegation against them by Scotland Yard or the Crown Prosecution Service over the far more serious matter of the death of Sturgess. That is a fascinating fact, massively under-reported.”
Nobody knows that. And also if the Jew supremacists have their way, they will achive their global totalitarian Communist (YES, COMMUNIST, the evil USA is fighting FOR Communism you Communist fucking morons) without an “all out” nuclear war – the idea is to take out the Russian missiles so that there is no massive attack on cities of either side.
But the whole nuclear winter leads to everyone’s death is a debatable event. It’s all a question of how much debris is thrust into the atmosphere and how high. And then there are the underground cities meant to ride out 5 years or so of low food production.
It’s all not that straightforward. There is hope for the madmen.
The West has a monopoly on propaganda. They silence any other voice. They pretend to have a “free press” by having 10 different lying rags all published by the same folks telling the same lies (with some small differences that don’t matter in the scheme of things to maintain the illusion).
All of this is perfectly predicted in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. A must read for anyone who cares about understanding the state of the world today. Simply, a must read.
Someone not caring about your cat is a bad person?
LOL, that signifies that you are not an empath, but a psychopath. Why the hell should someone care about a cat? Did you care about the eucalyptus mulch you were sleeping on? Maybe it didn’t like supporting your heavy weight? Maybe some of them died?
Yeah, sorry about profanity! FB triggered me, I confess!
I am glad to know you have been protected from everyday public sector incompetence and bureaucratic arse-covering.
It’s not just that Higgins was wrong, his output would be better described as disinformation which is a form of lying. Much of what has been attributed to Bellingcat is not only false, it is deliberately fraudulently so. It’s not an unwise strategy to assume that once a person has lied to you the likelihood is that they will continue lying to you and that everything they say should be considered suspect from then onwards.
Do they allow computers in mental institution?
Blah, blah. This goes leagues beyond that. Sorry, I guess according to you the UK government never tells a fib. The drastic difference in treatment proves it is a lie. Only incompetence was in how poorly the lie was executed.
Nice comment…really enjoyed reading this, especially about your cat Lilly…I hope you have a great life…
“goes leagues beyond that”. You are indeed lucky
“goes leagues beyond that”. You are indeed lucky
I know little of Bellingcat or Higgins or their output though I remember seeing something that seemed sensible about MH17 (on which I am inclined to believe the simple explanation that it was an accident). Can you point to verifiable lies?
I agree that he is suspect. And I specifically wrote, after reading his analysis, I could not prove him wrong (whereas I neither believed his MH-17 nor his Syria chemical analyses). My only big question was: if this is true, he must have had access to Russian’s internal security databases, so it hinges on whether he had such access. When Russia failed to disprove his accusations (which would be quite easy to do if they were not true), I concluded he was correct, these were both GRU agents (though, as per my link, I don’t think they were sent to kill him, and they did not do so – but yes, they are GRU agents). I assumed there was a mole in Russian security that had provided the database results. Until Israel wrote this article. Of course I don’t know if Israel is correct about the West actually having the entire database, but it sounds plausible and I have no reason to disagree – it explains what we know.
I guess your comment proves they do, at least, in yours.
My Spanish skills are insufficient to decipher that.
You are being disingenuous. This is not just some mistake at some low council level. This is being handled by the very top government officials. Reviewed by countless people, including countless scientific people, top in their fields. The lack of any safety precautions at the hotels is FUCKING IMPOSSIBLE! no, not unlikely, UTTERLY IMPOSSIBLE, if the story were true.
You just are making stupid excuses to believe these stupid lies. Nobody with a smidgeon of a brain believes it. There was absolutely NO Novichok found in the hotel room. They’re fucking STILL not decontaminating it.
I understand UK are mass murderers, imperialists, colonizers, extremely evil, but they did not have such unmatched success at killing, destroying and pillaging by being so utterly stupid.
You’re theory is laughably, LAUGHABLY, impossible.
Really appreciate your technical expertise and posts, as well as the sharp cutting-edge humor. Lily and I are now back in Arizona, living about 400 meters from MCAS Yuma. Lots of low-level jet fighter training and full-afterburner unrestricted takeoffs, just about everyday.
Watching this stuff, Lily has finally come to respect birds.
Thanks for your update, wayfarer…and the kind words along the way…our household is no stranger to cats…we have rescued literally hundreds of ferals over the years and got our community to implement a trap, neuter release program…
Cats are amazing sentient beings…so glad to hear about your Lilly…
But the bellincat passports were faked, this has been demonstrated. So this whole story falls apart. Also why would uk/us intelligence reveal they have all sorts of secret Russian databases, that makes no sense. And it’s hard to believe russian intelligence would be so incompetent as to let all that information be compromised, again makes no sense. You can spin a million different stories to explain the skripal case that all sound somewhat plausible, doesn’t make them true.
Aren’t you and FB part of some twin study? Is this meant to deny the horrible truth that you are monozygotes?
Where?
They haven’t actually revealed that – only that they have access to it. That could be a leak or a spy just for this passport – or the entire database.
Right, so I guess Chelsea Manning and Ed Snowden are all lies too … because obviously someone would never be able to release real data like that.
In fact, the Rosenbergs never existed. Neither did Jonathan Pollard. In fact, spies don’t exist, and data is never stolen. It’s all make-believe. No security system in Russia has been compromised, ever. No defector. Skripal himself isn’t a double agent who handed secrets to the Brits. Stuff like that doesn’t happen. You said so, so it must be true. Your name is skripal, after all.
Except for your spin, right?
start here and there is a plethora of more news pointing to Bellingcat as fake news propaganda site run by a ‘citizen journalist’:
https://off-guardian.org/2016/07/21/fraud-alleged-in-nyts-mh-17-report/
Had the Soviet Union not been supplied to the hilt by Great Britain and the United states … you meant to write.
{…Had the Soviet Union not been supplied to the hilt by Great Britain and the United states }
A psychologically comforting myth in US and UK to get the lion’s share of the credit for crushing the Wehrmacht: you know, those lower-form Russkies could not possibly have defeated the mighty* Wehrmacht without the help of superior-form Anglo-American supermen. Same as the myth of the D-Day.
Yes, US and UK supplied Soviet Union.
But nothing that made or would have made a difference in the outcome.
The war on the Eastern front would have taken longer, but the Wehrmacht would have been ground to dust just the same.
For example, SU produced about 65,000 excellent T-34 tanks 1941-1945 all by itself.
That’s what defeated the Nazi German invasion, not the ~5,000 junk tanks sent from the West.
US & UK waited, and waited, and waited…. (with Churchill’s scheming) to open the 2nd front, despite Stalin’s begging during the worst years of Nazi onslaught which reached the Volga river.
Churchill was hoping that Nazi Germany and Soviet Union would destroy each other.
When US&UK saw that the Red Army was going to roll all the way to the Channel, they opened a 2nd front in 1944, to prevent Stalin from taking and Sovietizing all of Europe.
________________
* at the Battle of the Bulge the bled out and broken down Wehrmacht chased US Army all over the place. Only the intervention of the USAF prevented a total rout. There was no Luftwaffe left by then, having been chewed up in the East by the ‘Untermenschen’.
That piece you link is at odds with what I think I remember learning of the second inquiry (not the Dutch Safety Board inquiry) so I am left wishing there was some reason to believe it or believe it was more credible than Bellingcat. It is virtually all assertion without the kind of footnotes/references which allow readers to confirm that what it asserts is true.
Maybe Churchill did hope the Soviet Union and Germany would both be weakened but what sources can you provide for your allegations quoting Churchill’ s words, either diaries or spoken to others?
You seem to think the US and UK could have successfully invaded France across the English Channel earlier than they did. What’s your evidence for that taking into account the elaborate preparation for the June 1944 landings and the strength of the German defence even then?
Only addendum.
US supplied mostly Studebakers And they did help considerably but only for speed of progress of Soviet army. They were used mostly for supplying ammunition’s for cannons and dreaded katyushas. Stalingrad and Kurks were strictly Russian affair. But once Germans were in retreat, Russians did put in front lines minorities like Tatars and Muslim minorities who were a bit less civilized and that did scare Germans to the death.
There was no Wehrmacht at Battle of the Bulge. It was Hitler Jugend. 14 to 16 years old kids.
Or the stupidest most gullible population.
I remember going to garbage dump with my older brother. The garbage dump was full of Russian unexploded cannon ammunition. Older kids and adults were taking apart the ammunition and it was used to start fire in the stove.
I don’t know where you got your information, but there were plenty of battle-hardened adult Wehrmacht & SS in the Ardennes Offensive of 1944/45.
Are you thinking of the SS 12th Panzer Division Hitlerjugend? They were largely adult recruits who came up via the Hitler Youth.
Think back a few years to the news that millions of US Fed workers OPM files had been compromised; shit happens.
Excellent article but I would like to add a few comments about the Salisbury affair.
Few people question why and the timing. A few weeks before, Trump had said he was going to remove all US troops out of Syria. Since Salisbury, he has completely changed his stance.
The information that Bellingcat has access to is far beyond a one man outfit and is the kind of information the NSA has access to.
A few weeks ago, a lot of information appeared about the $2,1 billion bioweapon research programme entitled “Insect Allies” became known and the £170 million that went to Porton Down.
https://21stcenturywire.com/tag/bioweapons/
Now let us suppose that Skripal at heart is a very loyal Russian. If he had heard that Porton Down was working on something like a plague to target Russia what would he do?
Again, what would Russia do if contacted but send two individuals to collect information and samples and maybe as suggested to look at plans to extract Skripal out of the country.
Certainly, if Putin thought that Skripal had set up these two characters by colluding with British Intelligence, he would regard Skripal as a scumbag of the worst sort.
Since the stakes are now so high with America saying that the economic sanctions on Russia are directly related to the Skripal poisoning and other NATO actions equally tied in, there is no chance of the Skripals ever returning to the living world.
Just think where this would leave the British Government? They would be in a position a hundred times worse than Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi affair.
Both renfro and FB probably understand the competence of the Russians far better than you do. As they say: “you don’t know what you don’t know”, so a bit of humility before labeling people smarter than you as “idiotic”, would go a long way to supporting your own assertions.
Here have a look at my earlier comment on MH-17:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/hating-russia-is-a-full-time-job/#comment-2362389
Oh, really? I should believe that the Russians can’t possibly fail at assassinating someone because the two Communist morons FB and renfro claim so? LOL. I couldn’t have less respect for those two.
On a final note, just wanted to say a thousand thanks for developing a feral catch-and-release program.
Truly one of nature’s most magic creatures, the cat.
Once they’ve gained your trust, you’ve got an almost unmatchable friendship, for life.
I wish you all the best, FB.
I’m dedicating this song to my cat Lily, and all the lonely nights we’ve spent together with one another.
lol if the 1941 Russia was full of people like today’s siloviki, they would join the Vlasov’s army. That I can guarantee you!
Thanks Wayfarer…I’ll tell you the story real quick…a number of years ago the media in our town started going on about a ‘cat problem’…apparently a bunch of people started making a lot of noise about these homeless cats…it was really only a few cranky old buggers, but it blew into a big issue and city hall decided it had to ‘do something’…
There were a number of these feral cat colonies and a number of kind-hearted citizens would go and feed these poor creatures…if the cats happened to be on the property of a corporation or something like that, they would simply call these ‘pest control’ people who would just trap them and hand them over to the SPCA…which actually puts down about 90 percent of all animals they get their hands on…it’s something like three million cats a year in the US…they simply don’t have the resources to deal with those numbers…
But those cat colonies somehow persisted…so I went to city hall and proposed that we do the humane and effective thing, which is a trap, neuter and release program…where the cats are also vaccinated and given a clean bill of health… and when they are put back, they are provided with shelters and volunteers to feed them…these have been very successful all across the world…it took quite a bit of pleading and arm-twisting and lots of phone calls and knocks on doors to the local politicians involved…as well as getting the local newspaper behind our effort…which was happy to print some heart-melting photos of adorable rescued kittens and telling our story of dedicated volunteers etc…but we got our program…
It turned out to be a most wonderful thing for everyone…it brought the entire town together…a local college’s veterinary school provided the vet services and a lot of volunteers and local cat rescue organizations all came in and we just started trapping the cats in the spring and fall when the new kittens come…someone donated shelter space and we had so many cute little kittens in there that word got out and teachers started bringing bus loads of young kids through there…I mean if you see dozens of these little kittens all in one place it is pretty overwhelming…all those little eyes looking straight at you…and sticking their little paws through the cages to get your attention…not to mention those tiny little voices…
Many of those kittens would likely not have made it…instead we got them all healthy and neutered or spayed and found loving homes for them…some of the older ones or the ones with injuries or special needs that were not adoptable…well we just ended up keeping them…and our cat ‘household’ just continues to grow…we also have a number of volunteer ‘fosters’ who take kittens or adult cats into their homes until they are placed in a permanent home…
There really is no such thing as a ‘feral’ cat…all it takes is for you to prove that you are trustworthy…the meanest tomcats always turn out to have the biggest hearts…here is a nice clip of one such case…
That’s an absolutely incredible program you’ve developed. Everyone wins!
Saving the cats is the best part. Bringing kids into it, is the next best part in my opinion.
Can’t think of too many better combinations, than kids and kittens.
Except for maybe tomcats and kittens. Especially tough old tomcats who’ve surrendered their hostile ways, and now offer gentle mentorship to orphans.
That video is priceless. Brought tears to my eyes, tears of joy. Definitely will be watching it again and again, whenever I need my spirits lifted.
It’s always been difficult for me to find sympathy for an indifferent humankind, but it’s people like you and programs like this one, that give me hope in humanity.
Thanks so much for the development of this meaningful benevolent program, FB.
Thanks for the opportunity to share, Wayfarer…it’s been an incredibly rewarding life journey for everyone involved…
Cats really are special…you could be just sitting there reading or whatever and then you notice your cat off in a corner and he is just observing you with a steady, piercing gaze…and you think how long has he been studying me like that…?
The prophet Muhammad was said to be very fond of cats…there is a story that while relaxing on his bed with his cat, he wanted to get up but didn’t want to disturb his dear friend…so he cut away his own robe on which his cat was laying…
Cats are generally treated kindly in the Muslim world, especially among Arabs…and that excellent documentary ‘Kedi’ that takes place in Istanbul, Turkey is an example of that…in Egypt cats are likewise treated well and there are few people who are unkind to cats…
Our own Western society could learn something from that…my observation is that I have never come across a dumb cat or a ‘bad’ cat…but the world is chock full of quite stupid and quite rotten humans…
Many people are not suitable for having pets, cats in particular…so we have the situation where they adopt a cat, but then quickly lose interest and move on…this is how we have so many such abandoned cats…
But if you get involved in the life of your cat and you treat her with dignity and respect, she will show you incredible gratitude and devotion…the likes of which you will hardly even get from your own children, sad to say…although here too it all depends on how much time and effort and genuine caring you invest…
Cats saved the humanity. They were protecting Grain storage from pests.
The humanity owes them.
Agree…cats are also quite liked in Russia…here’s a charming little music video from a Russian folk singer…
You forgot to mention the one fact about lend lease that is never mentioned these days…Britain actually received three times as much as the Soviet Union…over $31 billion, compared to 11 billion…out of a total of $50 billion LOANED…
Incidentally, it was paying off those loans that basically bankrupted the British Empire…a primary geopolitical aim of the US…they killed three birds with one stone…got Russia to destroy Germany, while also suffering unimaginable destruction itself…and took over the British global empire, supplanting the pound sterling as world reserve currency…[four birds actually if you count Japan...incidentally also thanks at least in part to the Soviet Union that crushed the Japanese in Manchuria]…
It seems we always must here the same old song and dance from the simpletons here…