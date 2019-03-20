Christchurch Revisited

You don’t have to be a white nationalist to commit a mass murder in a house of worship like the one in Christchurch, though if you only read mainstream media you’ll probably associate them with the unique depravity of doing so. Without the slightest intention to wax apologetic for the crime and rejecting conspiracy theories, I want to contextualise the event and preclude political profit-taking and guilt-assigning by the liberals.
White nationalists are not exceptional. A Muslim can do it just as “well.” In Egypt, Muslims massacred in April 2017 45 Christians in two Coptic churches. There is a long list of attacks on churches in Egypt, Syria, and Iraq by Islamic extremists. They kill not-sufficiently devout Muslims, too: over 300 Muslim worshippers were slaughtered by Muslim extremists in a Sinai mosque in November 2017. The ISIS atrocities are on a different (worse) level altogether, though they go underreported in the media that prefers to demonise president Assad and his Iranian and Russian allies.
(Many Muslim attacks on Christians go underreported, for media follow the policy of keeping local native nationalists under pressure, and full reporting would undermine this goal. In September last year, a man poured out petrol and tried to ignite a fire on a subway train in Stockholm. He was stopped by fellow passengers, arrested, sentenced to four years in jail. It was hardly reported at all, and the only report does not give his name, for a good reason: it is a Muslim name. However, so-called hate crimes get a lot of coverage.)
A Jew can do it even better. A Brooklyn Jew, Dr Benjamin (it’s all about the Benjamins, baby!) Goldstein single-handedly massacred about fifty worshippers in the Ibrahimiye Mosque of Halil/Hebron in Palestine on the eve of Purim 1994. He also wounded about 150 Muslim worshippers – though it is said that Israeli soldiers present at the spot gave him an assisting hand. Perhaps they thought it was free-for-all.
Benjamin (or Baruch) Goldstein is considered a hero and a sainted martyr within his community, the fiercely chauvinist Jews of Hebron. They go to his grave and ask for his intercession before the Almighty. Young girls ask him to find them a suitor. Candles are constantly lit in his memory. A book was published in his honour, and his name is frequently mentioned among the settlers. They claim (without any evidence or factual base) that this massacre saved the Jews from being massacred by Muslims.
While white nationalist videos have been de-platformed, YouTube has no problem with this video exculpating and glorifying the Jewish mass murderer. Prime Minister Netanyahu (another Benjamin, baby!) decided to bring the party of Goldstein fans, Otzma Yehudit, into his government coalition, and it did not interfere with his triumphal progress to the AIPAC conference to be held on March 24, right after Purim.
Goldstein had his predecessors. On 26 July 1983, a Jewish terrorist group attacked an Islamic college with hand grenades and submachine guns; three students were killed and thirty wounded. The attackers were eventually apprehended, sentenced and quickly pardoned by the president of Israel after a big public campaign: over 70% of Israeli Jews demanded their release.
As Purim approaches, activity around Goldstein’s grave comes to a peak. A mystic could think that the NZ shooter had been moved to action by the Purim awakening of the Goldstein spirit. At the same time, the name of the Jewish killer is hardly ever mentioned in the Western media, and the Jewish American officials, while expressing their (justified) horror and indignation regarding the Christchurch murders, never refer to their coreligionist who preceded and inspired Tarrant. Some of them even said that nothing similar to the mosque shooting ever happened.
So, white nationalists are not exceptional. An unusual feature of Tarrant’s crime was that it was a hate-less hate crime; essentially a gamer’s crime. Apparently there is a game-acquired appeal in raining bullets upon “vermin”. If you played videogames you would know what I mean. A sort of FPS (First-Person Shooter Games) with your preferred enemy instead of a zombie. And now, make the next step – consider real people being zombies. You do not need hate for that; and Tarrant did not hate his victims, judging by his writing. He even wrote about the great friends he made in Turkey.
The border between videogame and reality became blurred by way of modern warfare. The video Collateral Murder, the first breakthrough achievement of Assange and Wikileaks, gives us the FPS of an American pilot killing innocent and unarmed people on the streets of Baghdad. Israeli girl-soldiers operate a remote-control killing system on the Gaza fence. It is called the Spot and Shoot system. They do what Tarrant did as their daily job. The same is done by drone operators sitting in faraway places and killing children. (To make it easier, they call their victims “fun-size terrorists”.)
Video games that train you to kill without feeling hatred are a substitute for this sort of killing. I’ve been to wars, and I’ve seen and experienced the real thing. Hatred is not necessary to kill your enemy. If you know who is your enemy, you can kill without feeling hatred, and that is what most soldiers do, most of the time.
It’s not something to be horrified about. We have to recognise aggression as a necessary element of our mentality. It is not “good” or “bad”, this is what we are, in the favourite expression of Mme Pelosi. We have an inbuilt drive for hunt and warfare, that’s why a little boy goes “bang bang” before he is able to talk. This is the way we are hard-wired. People like to shoot people; if they aren’t allowed to in real life, they do it in games. But they dream of doing it for real, to fight, to kill and perhaps, to die. This drive, like other destructive drives, is normally canalised, or sublimated. A boy’s hunting instinct and his drive for war have been transformed into heroic actions, into defence of one’s home and country, or into performing Herculean feats. Without it, we would be still sharing bananas in the African jungle.
However, we live in a feminised society where feats are against the law. A boy is supposed to behave like a girl; a girl, like a boy. Not only clothes and toilets are unisex, so is the indoctrination. The propaganda of gender-fluidity aims at killing masculinity at its root. A young working-class man has very few prospects in life. He can get a low-paid temporary job with no security, at best. And he can pour out his indignation and desperation in a video games saloon or in a fighting club. Or just use more drugs and alcohol.
Games, and shooter games in particular, are very popular, because they cater for basic needs – as pornography does. They are so popular that the Swedish gamer who was mentioned by Tarrant has ninety million followers: it is many times more than any article-writing journalist can ever reach. So there are many frustrated and dissatisfied men. Will the games provide a sufficient outlet for the pent-up tension? Perhaps; porno certainly influenced sexual relations by making so many men less interested in the real thing.
It is not in the best interests of mankind. For mankind, it is better for men to be interested in women and perform feats of courage for the best of the community to win their love. For the people who consider themselves our masters, there are other priorities. They want to have calm herds of many cows and oxen; bulls are trouble. This comparison is somewhat misleading: humans are not herbivores, and we are more rebellious, clever and strong-minded.
In order to quell the rebellious spirit, our would-be masters invent traps and fake vents. Greta Thunberg and her demonstrations against global warming provide such a faux outlet for the rebellion. The Yellow Vests of France are fomenting a real rebellion, and that is why they are being demonised by the mass media. Our society should be reorganised to allow young men to perform real feats. They want to save the world, and the only things they are being offered is to flip hamburgers or play video games.
This desire to save the world is evident in Tarrant’s Manifesto. He describes the world in which he and other working-class young men are displaced, and though his proposed solution (terror) is wrong, the problem is real. He sees the people he is being replaced with, the immigrants, and he seeks to deal with them.
The replacement is real, but the culprits are not the immigrants he is being replaced with. It’s people who organise the replacement, who bomb Muslim lands to create living hell in the once-prosperous Middle East and North Africa, who bring the refugees to Europe (and its extension in Australia-NZ), who indoctrinate against ‘xenophobia’ instead of denouncing greed.
Actually, Tarrant is aware of it. He wrote in his Manifesto:
The major impetus for the mass importation of non-Europeans into Europe is the call and want for cheap labour. Nothing drives the invasion more and nothing needs to be defeated more than the greed that demands cheap labour… In the end human greed and the need for increasing profit margins of capital owners needs to be fought against and broken.
He is definitely right on that, spot on. Greed of capital should be destroyed in order to save mankind, but killing Muslims is not the right way for it.
Tarrant’s concern about the low birthrate of Europeans is understandable, but for one reason only: he takes for granted this demand for cheap labour and more sales have to be satisfied. However, it does not have to be satisfied at all. If greed is controlled and defeated, and immigration blocked, the population can gently decline until a new sustainable level is found. For a while, the population will grow older, true; but this is a temporary effect. We are not doomed to ever-increasing population, ever-increasing profits and sales, ever-rising shares, endless expansion. It can be changed.
And we should, because if we don’t, our ‘masters’ will organise a giant bloodletting, a new great war to turn millions of deprived young men into Tarrants in their service, as they did in 1914 and 1939. Mankind will defeat greed and work for its better future, or will it turn upon itself. This is the main lesson of the Christchurch massacre.
Israel Shamir can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Absolutely spot on about greed, and in your other articles about how greed relates to Judaism. But I do have a bone to pick with you about your anthropological basis for the return to masculinity, something which I support. I am an atheist and your writings about the need to offer constructive outlets for males wanting to express masculinity comes off as un-Christian. Does Jesus ever promote such masculinity? The Christian model of masculinity, in my ignorant atheist opinion, is monasticism, and I do agree that being a monk is a very masculine endeavor, but I don’t think it is one that could be practiced at a large scale. A larger question that this begs is if Christianity is compatible or ever built a system for an everlasting human race? Paul said ‘get married but only if you have to’ and things promoting being single and not having a family as being more Christian. I don’t think Jesus was a utopian offering a religion that ordered human life and society, I think he was offering personal salvation and oddly enough created a religion that did not have aspirations for final domination of the world by a theocratic state or tangentially a theocratic cabal that in effect dominates the world but is kept secret. Lacking such a vision Christianity seems to not have a reason- to resist voluntary extinction or to dominate the world. Finally to circle back to the masculinity point, is it not the aim of establishing a theocracy that gains certain religions young male followers seeking an outlet for repressed masculinity? I think we see that in the shooter and in young white Christians who try to identify with Crusaders and post shitty Deus Vult memes, and of course in the young men fighting for a caliphate or young men who become Jewish supremacists.
I love reading your articles they express true critical thought instead of racial jingoism seen in some other authors and in the comments.
How clever of Mr Shamir to mix the real and the make believe such that one cannot tell the difference. Just what is he really up to?
Territory and property are two ideas —and natural feelings, that might be part of this.
anonymous pseudonym—The Christian model of masculinity, in my ignorant atheist opinion, is monasticism
Christians haven’t always been wimps. In times past, their religious fervour inspired them to defend faith, family and nation by happily slaughtering the infidel, in whatever guise he appeared, as well as each other.
However, in my ignorant ex-Christian opinion, Western Christianity has become a sick joke which, by giving its blessing to mass immigration, is knowingly and deliberately betraying whites and, by the by, preparing the way for Islam and its own eradication.
a couple of minor points, if I may..
there is an existential dichotomy between what Benjamin (or Baruch) Goldstein did, vs. what this Tarrant fellow is said to have done.
Goldstein murdered people in their own historic lands, in order to steal it and take for his own tribe.
Tarrant, conversely, murdered people that are invading his own historic lands. Tarrant is like a Palestinian killing Jewish supremacist settlers inside a synagogue built on Palestinians land.
There is no justification for such a thing, obviously, but we should keep the metrics in mind.
Goldstein was the aggressor, murdering people in order to steal their lands
Tarrant is the defender, murdering people in order to defend his lands.
The other point is that I don’t consider the invasion and replacement of European people’s as motivated primarily by greed.
Sure, some of it is, but the main motivation for replacing the people of the West is (obviously) the genocidal hatred that Jewish supremacists, Mr. Shamir’s ‘masters’ have for the people of the West.
Perhaps I’m just pointing out the obvious, but like Mr. Shamir pointed out, we only get one side from the PTB and their media.
About the Catholic Church’s “Strange Turn”
Basically, the Popes were so worldly, they sold their souls for power.
The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome
The main reason for massive replacement level immigration is the atavistic hatred that jews have for white Christian people. Immigration has been weaponized to destroy every white nation on earth.
When whites are not allowed to have a voice, not allowed self determination, then violence becomes the only option.
Shamir: “Mankind will defeat greed and work for its better future, or will turn upon itself. ”
To me it seems highly unlikely that greed can ever be defeated, since in a world of finite resources, greed, and its virtuous cousin, thrift, will generally be seen to enhance evolutionary fitness. Although we can imagine a world in which humans don’t compete with each other for wealth and the associated control of access to females and reproduction, it isn’t the world we live in, nor the world of any of our ancestors. Wealth has always been seen as more desirable than poverty, and the greedy man is infinitely more likely to acquire wealth than the man to whom money is meaningless. In this sense, greed is built into us and the foundation of civilization itself.
The quixotic project of defeating greed is typical of Christianity, Mr. Shamir’s adopted religion. In spare moments a Christian isn’t busy trying to eliminate greed, then he can switch to trying to eliminate hate, or trying to eradicate lust. Like a woman’s work, a Christian’s work is never done.
As for mankind turning upon itself, I would expect that to continue in much the same vein that it always has, only with better, more destructive weapons.
The Muslims bombed into moving to Europe not only serve a role as cheap labor but , concerning Syria, also deprived The Syrian Army of conscripts. What would you choose: to risk your life fighting ISIS or get generous welfare payments in Germany, have a much higher standard of living than where you came from without even having to work, and meet much more available women
However flawed, men came together in Charlottesville to declare that:
1. the monuments to men of significance in American history should stay put
2. Neither “Jews” nor anybody else should be permitted to replace their culture
3. I for one (probably the only One) have no problem with the use of National Socialist imagery — certainly not the Tiki torches that so terrify big-mouth Jewish female lawyers from NYCity, and not even swastika: Germans and National Socialism have not yet been given an equitable hearing. If all are equal under the law, then even evil Nazis have a right to be heard.
3a. Regarding that swastika: Who among you knows how it became a “symbol of hate?” (tune in tomorrow)
4. Those men who protested in Charlottesville — in a situation that became violent through unplanned circumstances — are being prosecuted by loud-mouth Jewish women from New York City. https://www.c-span.org/video/?457758-1/countering-anti-semitism-racism-xenophobia The intent of “Integrity First for America,” the tax-dodge ‘charity’ they created for their assault on free speech, is to “crush” and “financially destroy” the “men” who organized the protest in Charlottesville.
5. IF the loud-mouth Jewish women from NY City are successful, they will have cut off one, important, quintessentially American form of democratic participation and means of avoiding violence.
It sure looks like it is the intent of Integrity First for America — the loud-mouth Jewish women, to foment violence, because that is the only remaining recourse if the right to protest and to speak out is shut off.
5a. Rabbi David bar-Hayim discoursed at length about how the “massacre” in Pittsburgh came about because European-Americans are confronted with the eradication of their culture, and perceive — correctly, in bar-Hayim’s assessment, that Jews are responsible for that situation.
6. The defendants in the civil case in Charlottesville have had a difficult time obtaining legal counsel in Virginia.
That is a shame, and a huge mistake for the legal community in Charlottesville.
What is at stake in Charlottesville is not so much the fate of those 24 men, with whom, undoubtedly, most lawyers in Charlottesville do not wish to be associated.
They are not the issue.
7. In Charlottesville, Blacks and Whites have lived together in peace for decades, even centuries.
In a conversation on C Span this morning, Arthur Brooks discussed his book, “Love Your Enemies.” https://www.c-span.org/video/?458903-3/washington-journal-arthur-brooks-discusses-book-love-enemies
He began the conversation by recounting how a Black man interrupted a rally of “White nationalists” — a biker gang, if I recall correctly. The encounter ended with the Bikers and the Black man discovering that they Agree! They want the same things! They do NOT hate each other, never did, never seek to; they just want to live their lives.
The same thing could have happened in Charlottesville.
Why did that NOT happen in Charlottesville?
Blacks and Whites did not come to the mutual realization that they did not hate each other because ADL was there.
ADL was the toxic ingredient in Charlottesville.
ADL stirred hate into the mix.
Before ADL in Charlottesville?
Blacks and Whites get along.
ADL comes to Charlottesville, and all hell breaks loose. People die.
The agenda of ADL is to foment hate and division.
8. The big-mouth Jewish women from New York City claim that they are bringing this lawsuit “in the name of the people of Charlottesville.”
Well, my big mouth Jewish sweetie pies from New York City, this never happened BEFORE in Charlottesville, and if you really want to ensure that it will never happen AGAIN, tell ADL to stay out of Charlottesville’s business: the people of Charlottesville got along just fine without you for a hundred years and more.
8. Therefore, the challenge to the legal community in Charlottesville is to represent the people of Charlottesville; the reputation of Charlottesville — which was a “best place to live” when I lived there a dozen or so years ago, but “Charlottesville” has now become synonymous with “raciss KKK Nazi” hate.
The Legal Community in Charlottesville owes it to their city, their pride, their own “integrity” to defend their city against the hate-mongers from ADL and New York City.
The legal community of Charlottesville, and especially the law school at University of Virginia, owes it to their institution, its founder, Thomas Jefferson, and to all that Thomas Jefferson stands for, to defend the right of free speech.
Charlottesville’s reputation, and the tradition and guarantee of Free Speech: THOSE are the issues at stake in Charlottesville.
If the big mouth Jewish women from New York city want to make a name for themselves, let them do so in New York City. They can start by investigating ADL and how and why it came to insinuate hate into a protest in an otherwise well-mannered and genteel Southern town.
Good stuff.
WHO’S REALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CHRISTCHURCH TERRORIST ATTACK ON A MOSQUE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ML3g9f4YwRk/
May as well get it on now before a million more invaders come.
Warning Syrian Girl Alex Jones Retard Link.
Anyone who thinks she has insight is a retard. “Syrian” girl who hid in Australia while her nation’s men and women died. Go be a moron elsewhere.
I am not sure what to think. I can’t see how any of this fits together. While I can’t imagine there not have been a shooting with many casualties as said the video is very unconvincing. I see why they want to scrub it.
Tarrant looks older than 28. That receding hairline? His income source is very iffy yet he clearly had plenty of money. At least one of those rifles would have triggered alarm bells right up the chain in New Zealand. The video worries me most. The people are casual much of the time and not reacting to the shock of bullet strikes but worst is the brass shell casings are not hitting the floor, they vanish in the air. Dozens of rounds ejected into a clean corner and none of them bouncing off the walls, landing on the floor. Very strange. Also there are others involved, they have some in custody and we’ve seen cell phone videos of two more armed men as well. Nothing in this one is what it seems.
No shortage of fighting men for the SAA. If you consider the timing you should realise the hordes of ‘refugees’ young fighting age men for the most part began leaving Syria in droves when Russia joined and helped turn the tide on ISIS. Those badly behaved ‘refugees’ include the dregs of Saudi prisons, released to go fight in Syria etc on a way way ticket. They up and ran when the going got hot and headed for new digs with the not very secret countries who’ve been backing them all along. Places like Europe, USA, the UK, my Australia etc. If you consider their behavior as such as a group and remember they include many runaway jihadis it makes lots of sense. Plenty of Syrians still in Syria where they’re nearing the end of their vicious US Zio proxy war.
Christchurch Attack Decoded: A Manifestation of Israel’s Master Plan to Orchestrate War between the Muslim and Christian World.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2019/03/christchurch-attack-decoded-a-manifestation-of-israels-master-plan-to-orchestrate-war-between-the-muslim-and-christian-world/
One of Shamir’s better pieces. Lots ‘n lots to consider.
“Zionist Connections to the New Zealand Mosque Massacre”
‘…Goldstein murdered people in their own historic lands, in order to steal it and take for his own tribe.
Tarrant, conversely, murdered people that are invading his own historic lands. Tarrant is like a Palestinian killing Jewish supremacist settlers inside a synagogue built on Palestinians land…’
Both of these in turn overlook elements in the equation themselves.
On the one hand, according to the Zionist fantasy, Goldstein, too, was driving invaders from ‘his’ land. Of course he was wrong, but I’ve no doubt he believed it.
On the other hand, a Palestinian living under the Zionist boot has literally no recourse. He can’t write to his Congressman, and the authorities are escorting his persecutors. Tarrant could have gone after the government that let the immigrants he objected to in instead; a Palestinian doesn’t have that option. It is the immigrants themselves who are his oppressors — really.
Not bad…..accurate in most regards. But you went off the rails with this….
People like to shoot people; if they aren’t allowed to in real life, they do it in games. But they dream of doing it for real, to fight, to kill and perhaps, to die. This drive, like other destructive drives, is normally canalised, or sublimated.
I disagree that most boys/men want to shoot people. I do think the computer games have hypnotized a generation into thinking killing is a game. Too bad ….Put them for real in the bloody carnage of a blown up jeep in Iraq or Syria or Yemen and see how fast they change their minds.
Man who stood up to mosque gunman probably saved lives
By NICK PERRY Associated Press
March 16, 2019 02:45 PM,
Updated March 16, 2019 02:46 PM
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand
When the gunman advanced toward the mosque, killing those in his path, Abdul Aziz didn’t hide. Instead, he picked up the first thing he could find, a credit card machine, and ran outside screaming “Come here!”
Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch after leading the gunman in a cat-and-mouse chase before scaring him into speeding away in his car.
But Aziz, whose four sons and dozens of others remained in the mosque while he faced off with the gunman, said he thinks it’s what anyone would have done.
The gunman killed 50 people after attacking two mosques in the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s modern history.
The gunman is believed to have killed at least 41 people at the Al Noor mosque before driving about 5 kilometers (3 miles) across town and attacking the Linwood mosque, where he killed seven more people. One person died later in a hospital, and police announced Sunday that a 50th body had been found.
White supremacist Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with one count of murder in the slayings and a judge said Saturday that it was reasonable to assume more charges would follow.
Latef Alabi, the Linwood mosque’s acting imam, said the death toll would have been far higher at the Linwood mosque if it wasn’t for Aziz.
Alabi said he heard a voice outside the mosque at about 1:55 p.m. and stopped the prayer he was leading and peeked out the window. He saw a guy in black military-style gear and a helmet holding a large gun, and assumed it was a police officer. Then he saw two bodies and heard the gunman yelling obscenities.
“I realized this is something else. This is a killer,” he said.
He yelled at the congregation of more than 80 to get down. They hesitated. A shot rang out, a window shattered and a body fell, and people began to realize it was for real.
“Then this brother came over. He went after him, and he managed to overpower him, and that’s how we were saved,” Alabi said, referring to Aziz. “Otherwise, if he managed to come into the mosque, then we would all probably be gone.”
Aziz said as he ran outside screaming, he was hoping to distract the attacker. He said the gunman ran back to his car to get another gun, and Aziz hurled the credit card machine at him.
He said he could hear his two youngest sons, aged 11 and 5, urging him to come back inside.
The gunman returned, firing. Aziz said he ran, weaving through cars parked in the driveway, which prevented the gunman from getting a clean shot. Then Aziz spotted a gun the gunman had abandoned and picked it up, pointed it and squeezed the trigger. It was empty.
He said the gunman ran back to the car for a second time, likely to grab yet another weapon.
“He gets into his car and I just got the gun and threw it on his window like an arrow and blasted his window,” he said.
The windshield shattered: “That’s why he got scared.”
He said the gunman was cursing at him, yelling that he was going to kill them all. But he drove away and Aziz said he chased the car down the street to a red light, before it made a U-turn and sped away. Online videos indicate police officers managed to force the car from the road and drag out the suspect soon after.
Originally from Kabul, Afghanistan, Aziz said he left as a refugee when he was a boy and lived for more than 25 years in Australia before moving to New Zealand a couple of years ago.
“I’ve been to a lot of countries and this is one of the beautiful ones,” he said. And, he always thought, a peaceful one as well.
Aziz said he didn’t feel fear or much of anything when facing the gunman. It was like he was on autopilot. And he believes that God, that Allah, didn’t think it was his time to die.
Read more here: https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/nation-world/article228028604.html#storylink=cpy
@Christianity is compatible or ever built a system for an everlasting human race?
Atheists, when they have the revelation that they are atheists, stop to delve into what the religion they left really say, want, propose, achieve. They start projecting their desires upon the religion in question and get angry that the said religion does not fulfill these desires.
Christianity did not propose to build a system for an everlasting human race (white) or a theocracy as a means to achieve this goal as the Jews wanted. ‘My Kingdom is NOT of this world’. ‘ I do not ask on behalf of the world, but on behalf of those You have given Me; for they are Yours’.
MSM silence:
Nigerian Muslim Militants Kill 120 Christians in Three Weeks: https://www.breitbart.com/africa/2019/03/16/nigerian-muslim-militants-kill-120-christians-three-weeks/
I bet my great great… great grandfather is spinning in his grave over what has happened to Charlottesville.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Walker_(explorer)
The corporatist/fascist media as well as “democratic” governments are deceiving propagandists and nothing more. How many conflicts have they promoted with lies? How many oppressive laws have they passed? Shamir is unwise to offer credibility to the official narrative. Gullibility serves only the globalist debt masters.
I cannot emphasize strongly enough the amount of damage an assault rifle causes. Did anyone pay attention to the injured soldiers arriving home from Iraq? Let me make it very clear to everyone. The latest Rambo movie from Hollywood was far more realistic than the False Flag in NZ in its representation of the damage caused by a high caliber assault weapon. Blood splatter would be all over the walls and carpet from bullets tearing through flesh.
This is the latest attempt to implement tyrannical laws for the protection of “vulnerable” people and to disarm the public. The sharing of the banned video will also enable more censorship of online information.
Warning: The Rambo 4 clip in the link below is very graphic and disturbing.
This is entirely new to me. His own historic lands? I could have sworn those were in Europe before his ancestors (mostly convicts) were dispatched south to murder and dispossess (more likely as in this case, to disappear) the native populations. How history’s starting points are shifted to serve our fantasies!
it’s not just cheap labor that the establishment wants from immigration–they also use immigration to boost consumer demand, which is 70% of the economy…as long as they can continue to cram in immigrants, the ponzi economy stays afloat because consumer demand continues to grow…and that means those at the top keep getting rich…without mass immigration the ponzi economy deflates, and the assets of the rich (stocks, real estate etc) deflate as well…
it is an asset bubble kept inflated by consumer demand, which is kept high by immigration
“People like to shoot people; if they aren’t allowed to in real life, they do it in games”…this is nuts!fortunately, most people don’t do either, nor need they. Whether or not there’s a connection between inclinations for gory video games & real life crime is another question.
But,”If you know who is your enemy, you can kill without feeling hatred, and that is what most soldiers do, most of the time.It’s not something to be horrified about.” It’s not? Cold blooded killing is twice as horrifying.It’s even more horrifying to be not horrified by it. “A boy’s hunting instinct and his drive for war have been transformed into heroic actions, into defence of one’s home and country, or into performing Herculean feats. Without it, we would be still sharing bananas in the African jungle”…not a bad idea at that, back in the jungle:no more wars, no global warming, no overpopulation, no fake news…ah, such innocence.
So,”A young working-class man has very few prospects in life. He can get a low-paid temporary job with no security, at best. And he can pour out his indignation and desperation in a video games saloon or in a fighting club. Or just use more drugs and alcohol”…or he can man up & be heroic by not falling into any of these traps – or not being a fag – like many working class men still manage to do, despite the pressures & temptations, for which they deserve full credit.
Then,”If greed is controlled and defeated, and immigration blocked, the population can gently decline until a new sustainable level is found. For a while, the population will grow older, true; but this is a temporary effect. We are not doomed to ever-increasing population, ever-increasing profits and sales, ever-rising shares, endless expansion. It can be changed.”…pure gold, just what these working class lads – & all of us – should be pouring our indignation & desperation into, this kind of change. Thanks.
As a matter of fact, Greed had been defeated in Soviet Russia. The defeat had been temporary, but perhaps its comeback is also time-limited?
Some schadenfreude here as New Zealand, the last English place on earth, is thought to be a good place for woke super rich to buy a property in case the end of western civilization occurs in their lifetime.
… rejecting conspiracy theories
Why do you reject the obvious? Experts who studied frame by frame the videos have determined that it was all fake. Wounded people don’t behave like in the movies and there is no trace of bullets knocking tissue out. No blood on the walls etc.
I have walked across Christchurch from one end to another and that took 20 minutes – the same as the time it took the police to respond.
The whole thing is such an obvious inside job to get more Muslim immigration into New Zealand and Australia (where I am).
Lastly, the Prime Minister of New Zealand was an assistant to Tony Blair at the height of his psychopathy.
What are you suggesting? Another of those mysterious coincidences where the “terrorists” are well-known to the state spy agencies and used as their patsy agents provocateurs? Another staged event?
As a general rule I don’t believe in officialdom, but NZ seems to be more believable then the other “four Eyes”. On the other hand, why such an attack in NZ where the Islamic population is miniscule, at least compared to Australia’s.
Killing the politically powerless to extol ones ideology is pathetically week, and reeks of the cowardice Antifa exhibits in it’s methods. One step down are the keyboard crusaders trying to justify it all.
Deliver our nation from immigration.
Deliver our people from invasion.
Deliver us from Arab, Black, and Asian.
St. Tarrant, pray for us.
Greed? It’s not greedy capitalists that pushed for close to 100 years for passage of the 1965 Immigration Act or for the opening of borders to mass immigration in Europe. No, it was the NGOs with 3-lettter initials that most of us recognize, like AJC, ADL and OSF. There are a couple of 4-letter ones as well, like the SPLC and HIAS.
Greedy capitalists no doubt benefit from open borders but the real motivation was to enrich the West with Cultural Diversity, courtesy of The Lobby.
Greed is truly the root of all evil.
Which swastika? Whose swastika?
At least in Finland it still stands for freedom and independence, which convey positive associations. Thus, the symbol still appears on official flags that are carried in parades; just enter keywords (Finland swastika parade) in Google Images to see contemporary photos.
Here is a recent article:
Why Finland won’t let go of the swastika
September 17, 2018
http://www.theweek.co.uk/96503/why-finland-won-t-let-go-of-the-swastika
Masculinity has nothing to do with Christianity. Masculinity is in every group. It has to do with young men and their duty to themselves, family and tribe/clan. Once a man proves himself from 16-30 years old he can move on into the overall mellower family routines of life. If martial affairs don’t come up for him during these years, he must prove himself some other masculine way.
“I don’t consider the invasion and replacement of European people’s as motivated primarily by greed.
Sure, some of it is, but the main motivation for replacing the people of the West is (obviously) the genocidal hatred that Jewish supremacists, Mr. Shamir’s ‘masters’ have for the people of the West. ”
I agree completely. But added to the “genocidal hatred” of the “Jewish supremacists…have for people of the West” is their extraordinary talent for translating Jewish hatred into wide-scale white Christian self-hatred.
“…I don’t think Jesus was a utopian offering a religion that ordered human life and society, I think he was offering personal salvation…”
As far as I understand it, Jesus and his apostles and all early Christians believed in the imminent “end of the world” after which the dead would resurrect, be judged and those found worthy would for ever live in incorruptible bodies here on earth. Not very realistic.
The symbol of the Swastika and its 12,000-year-old history
https://www.ancient-origins.net/myths-legends/symbol-swastika-and-its-12000-year-old-history-001312
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika
“…Goldstein was the aggressor, murdering people in order to steal their lands
Tarrant is the defender, murdering people in order to defend his lands…”
At least Goldstein as a Jew could claim historical ancestral possession of Palestine, Tarrant as a White man cannot claim historical ancestral possession of Australia or New Zealand, both of whom have been “stolen” from the native populations.
“…The quixotic project of defeating greed is typical of Christianity…”
It is typical of all higher religions. You’ll find it in Hinduism and Buddhism too.
Experts who study frame to frame proclaim everything being fake – with exception of QAnon)) These experts want to drive you crazy. Do not look into abyss, as a German philosopher said.
Application of your delightful b.s. detection skills shouldn’t be reserved strictly for Holocaust fictions:
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/nigeria-christians-muslims/
Oops.
This crap will keep up until people realize it is all make believe. Wake up people and quit being played for a fool.
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=9X19NWX7K6NO
That’s a trite response. Veterans Today has many comments by vets who’ve actually seen the impact of high velocity munitions hitting human flesh at close range. It’s not uniform but you could reasonably expect some blood and bone splatter of which I saw none. People fell like sacks of wheat, there was little indication of the kind of desperate panic that one would expect would ensue and even the screams are muted and seemingly unnatural. The kicker for me is the shell casings that vaporise instead of bouncing off the ground.
For me, the early tip off was the rapid information flow and the rush to judgement. The memes of the media chorus were synchronised too soon as they need be with any false flag, lest the truth emerge. Bad white nationalists! The need to curb free speech on social media and gun control, only psychos with murder in their hearts need guns. I try to trust my instincts and mine yelled – FAKE!
I don’t know how this is all pulled off but having worked in Hollywierd myself, it should come as no surprise. That the NZ PM worked for Tony Bliar is enough to discount anything that comes out of her mouth.
Not interested in a long discourse/discussion here, but atheists, at least to me, are mentally unbalanced. At the core of all great religions is one message–PEACE!
tarrant is maori?
All these mass murderers/terrorists are only doing what they think necessary to protect or empower their own this is natural and the only good we can objectively know that life is good that life is passed on genetically.
Its worth noting the states and organizations within those states that condemn NZ were all simultaneously killin far more muslims for their own non genetic self interests a interest based on economics is more dubious particularly since they’re mostly childless.
Its true we could be trading goods and services with each other instead of warring and that might i say might be in all our interests indeed we used to do that so whats changed.well theres israel being resurrected and i suppose its fair to say islams always been pretty jihadish I cant feel sorry for palestinians unless im willing to give america NZ australia canada argentina etc back and lol no im not because lifes good and i want to pass it down tto my genetic offspring and evolution has made me want to do this is order to make sure the edge of life remains as sharp as possible that life generally may continue because i do my utmost for life specifically white, now theoretically beng a white im a stoic and the myth of the people i conquered saying hoka hey (its a good day to die) resonates in other words if after doing my best to do what is good in life ala Conan and yet another tribe lives on and i dont hoka hey Im glad life wins and death doesn’t get to snuff this planet. so yeah i will flip a tortoise now and again but i a;ways do it understanding the tortoises odds of conquering my people before i end up eating him later when im hungry tortoise keep better right side up.
this bul;shit about white supremact zionism islamist its all just part of the war of all against all what is actually important is to understand who the sides really are and what their goals really are and whats actualy possible. only the ethno/theo nationalists are really clear and honest and can be said to have pure and natural goals the state/corporate actors seem certaily to be pure evil with intentions that are not good for anyone well except maybe israel which does seem to be an explicitly ethno state, islamic states dont seem to be clearly on the side of their tribes as themselves but at least they have children so in a sense its a family these sheikdoms.
whites states do seem in large part to be pozzd by jews which jews doing for jews is right and good from their perspective hoka hey and all but from my perspective they need to be rounded up mischlings and all gas the real bad one deport the rest maybe give Unz and a few others the option to stay under conditions they’re not going to like but are necessary.
But while maybe its fair to blame jews for the condition of the white allies they have those that are both knowing traitors and those that are just dumbly following their own self interested paths because they were raised in a subverted culture, its fair when dealing with jews to count the crime of subverting our elites against them and its smart to recognize they have done this but these leite whites have to also be held accountable themselves regardless at a certain point in life you can no longer blame your bad childhood no matter how badly it may have affected you.
whites have allowed themsleves to be cucked yes the jews orchestrated the psyops yes whites are particularly vulnerable because they evolved traits they think of as virtuous but you know what they say about no good deeds well whites who betray their people are traitors to evolution to their people culture nation and frankly and speaking as a white guy maybe most importantly traitors to rationality, ethno nationalism is the only rational social organization its too long a argument to really explain what ought to be obvious except to say because their is nothing below genes its the one level that can be subverted and its the only thing about this universe we know to be true and good their may or may not be a creator we cant say objectively our euro species is any more valuable than say tortoises let alone palestinians but we can no for a certainty that in order for life on this planet to continue any life every life form as a duty to fight as hard and smart as it can against all others this is how Gnon chooses the chosen species(nick lands a faggot race traitor and if allowed species traitor in fact if allowed he would betray us to silicone) as moldberg would have it become worthy only sorry moldy its not the calvinists in my way but props for hutzpa as species we become worthy to be the chosen species by winning not reading blogs about how in the future techno future jew techlords will knight you into the new aristocracy if you just read blogs dont resist and become worthy by not falling for ethno nationalism because some clever jew saw what time it was again and decided he could get ahead of the curve by going in his garage and founding the neo neo nazi party run by jews like himself
now once we have basics of ethno states the question is how to proceed obviously whites should have wiped the planet slate clean 100 years ago when it earned itself the option instead it decided because cucks and jews to instead finance and arm its competitors jews slants above brown blacks below frankly if that ends us what can you say hoka hey bone head move the slants without our jew derived slave morality certainly wont make that mistake
but thanks to jews we have shed slave morality and find ourselves free to restore our heroic morality again and find out if without the white mans burden and the jews religion can we again regain hegemony Im not sure we would except the jews and others are going to help us instead of boiling the frog slowly the jews have lost control having empowered the muds as we empowered them and find themselves out of control and whites are now getting annoyed having run out of white suburbs and states to flee and reading in the NYTs calls for white extermination one would have expected to see in the Johannesburg times the saxon is beginning to hate others are simply desperate the states propaganda has reached such absurdity as tranny toddlers with fake genders being made into sitcoms,and all sorts of mottos straight outta orwell divershitty is strength mideast war is security bad speech is not free speech etc and the left is out of cash and credit and having failed to fully poz china/russia in fact having antagonized them into a union fucking retarded almost as retarded as financing the slants into modernity WTF were you thinking. any way crash is coming white competency will emerge again jews proxy mud army will flee die or be killed and responsible actors will be held accountable china cant take advantage yet we still have all the military and are the only source of income they have and frankly russia knows they are not a safe partner so russia nukes will turn east when the cathedral is fallen
And greed comes from godlessness.
“Do not look into abyss, as a German philosopher said.” Keep your head in the sand,great advice. Always remember when you have your head in the sand you are on your knees with your ass in the air, what I call easy pickins’.
So, I should believe “Q” and not someone who has analysed many of these Staged event’s (Sandy Hoax, Boston Bumbling, Pulse nightclub, Aurora shooting, and on and on?
Perhaps we should have a little peak into (((Q))).
https://www.roguenews.com/news/2018/qanon-iran-psyop
“There are as many paths to God as there are human breaths.”
— The Prophet Mohammed
actually that is the first impression I got from my first cursory of this article.
may not have the time to re-read but I never take Mr Shamir seriously, or literally..or anyway but cautiously
yet we know we are in class warfare and that ordinary humans are in a fight for their very existence..and this event is an expression of class war.
I am an ordinary human being and I never got the impression that Mr Shamir is on my side of things..he always comes over too clever by half
Apparently no collateral damage of any kind. No bullet holes, no broken windows.
I believed the narrative initially. Thats always the safest starting point.
But then I saw the video.
If you plan to critique and quote from a document, you need to include a link to it; even if you strongly disagree with the document. Just required good practice, to guarantee openness and certifiability of your claims.
“NZ mosque shooting ‘hero dad’ caught texting in rehearsal video”
“…. Zulfirman, known as Jul, who arrived in New Zealand with his family from Indonesia just two months ago, saved his son’s life by leaping on him as shooting began at Linwood Islamic Centre….
Zulfirman’s wife, Alta Marie, 33, said both her son and her artist husband were recovering.
She wrote on Facebook: “My husband shielded our son, which caused him to receive most of the bullets and much more complex injuries than our son. He is in stable condition following extensive exploratory and reconstructive surgery. While the road to recovery will be long, his condition has only improved since he arrived at hospital.”
But wait! I’ve seen hero dad before!…….:
https://jamesfetzer.org/2019/03/dr-eowyn-nz-mosque-shooting-hero-dad-caught-texting-in-rehearsal-video/
Regards, onebornfree
This has all the signs of being a false flag ran for gun control like most of the so called mass shootings in the world and the US.
The powers that be, will not stop until we are all disarmed and then the Bolshevik ran slaughter house will be opened for business just like in the Russian revolution!
But Muslims don’t go to Europe to replace the workforce. They simply don’t work.
Fly to Frankfurt. You may see a few turks with their kebab shops. But if you talk to some native Germans the fury they feel is righteous and absolutely justified at the parasites they support.
These Muslims go into Germany and the Nordic countries and they live like middle-class Americans- completely on the dole. They sleep late, they drink tea, they smoke and they don’t strike a lick at a snake.
Then- is the obscene double standard. If we tried to build a church in any Muslim country, I imagine our houses or hotel would be set on fire by night’s end -The state would probably help them and stab us as we stopped dropped and rolled.
But Muslims come and convert a church in New Zealand into a mosque and then have the balls to build a mosque on the site of 9/11?
To take it to even further absurdity, if any westerner complains about these Muslims and their invasion of mosques, then we would be charged with hate speech. Possibly imprisoned.
It’s a hoagie sized sh*t sandwich.
Whites built the modern advanced First World nation of NZ, idiot.
So the video by the “shooter” showing ejected cartridge cases vanishing in mid-air isn’t fake enough for you, Mr. Shamir?
I thought Ryckaert was a White nationalist. No, I guess just plain vanilla antisemite.
Whites founded and built modern NZ; it is their collective property. What had the Maoris done with this land their ancestors first settled? Whites have a moral claim to NZ as much as they do to Australia, Canada, USA, and South Africa, all White-built nations.
Jon Baptist says: “This is the latest attempt to implement tyrannical laws for the protection of “vulnerable” people and to disarm the public. The sharing of the banned video will also enable more censorship of online information.”
Exactly.
Brighteon.com [ a new free-speech video hosting service] has just been forced to take down all postings there of the NZ massacre video [ which , of course, was originally fake “live-streamed” on Facebook]. :
“ALERT: Brighteon.com video platform under extreme threat from internet infrastructure providers, forced to delete all New Zealand shooting videos, essentially “at gunpoint” by the globalist controllers of the ‘net:”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-03-20-alert-brighteon-com-video-platform-under-extreme-threat.html
It’s all a repeat of the [faked] Sandy Hook and Parkland scenarios [ plus others], and, even before that, of the wholly fake “live” coverage of 9/11:
Regards, onebornfree
The writer here ignores the greatest threat which from Islam and that overshadows all other problems. Islam has its own agenda which is to destroy all other systems of belief and force everyone into submission. Islam breeds countless thousands of ruthless fanatics. There will be no peace until Islam has been utterly destroyed. The capitalist generates wealth and can be controlled, Islam is a savage murderous lunatic.
said:
“On the other hand, a Palestinian living under the Zionist boot has literally no recourse. He can’t write to his Congressman, and the authorities are escorting his persecutors. Tarrant could have gone after the government that let the immigrants he objected to in instead; a Palestinian doesn’t have that option. It is the immigrants themselves who are his oppressors — really.”
And essentially that is what has happened to Euro-white gentiles.
The Euro-white gentiles of this world cannot go to their Congressman. Their supposed representatives refuse to listen.
The Euro-white gentile are denied a voice, an outlet for their views and feelings.
The results? Violence by some out of frustration from not being allowed to speak, to heard.
MARCH 16, 2019 Christchurch Terrorist Attack: Many Unanswered Questions Remain
The primary suspect in this anti-Muslim terrorist attack is said to 28 year old Brenton Harrison Tarrant (image, left), an Australian citizen from New South Wales.
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/03/16/christchurch-terrorist-attack-many-unanswered-questions-remain/
Mar 17, 2019 HIDING THE EVIDENCE: New Zealand Gladio-Style Black Op
WATCH the spent shells vanish into thin air without ever hitting the ground.
“…At the core of all great religions is one message–PEACE..!”
Yeah right! Search the meanings of CHEREM, CRUSADE and JIHAD.
Yeah, like we are to believe that a whitey racist mofer like you actually cares about them “ni**s,” Christians or not, except when it suits to highlight some Islamophobic narrative.
Based on current reality, you whitey lowlifes are the bitches of the Joomofers. Now, what are you going to do about that, bitch?
Philip Smeeton says: “The writer here ignores the greatest threat which from Islam and that overshadows all other problems. Islam has its own agenda which is to destroy all other systems of belief and force everyone into submission. “
Yes, but it’s no more than the exact same idiotic crap promoted by all collectivist ideologies, including [but not limited to ] zionism, communism, fascism, etc. etc.
Much as these “different” ideologies fight among themselves and appear to be enemies of each other – for example, national socialism vs. communism, or zionists vs. muslims, the truth is that they are all ultimately on the same side.
The real enemy of all of these collectivist morons is individualism.
That is what they all hate, [because its a serious threat to their mind control blather and plans for one world run on their terms], and therefor its what they all want to stamp out worldwide via the “legal”force of the state [ yet another moronic collectivist religion] .
Regards, onebornfree
You forgot;
Deliver us, our pagan hides, unto Hell.
Ultimately such “claims” are based on violence and not on any morality. What if the Muslims or Chinese conquer Europe and “build” their own civilization there (after having partially killed the natives and partially driven them into reservations). Would they have “earned” the moral right to Europe then yes or no ? What would be the difference from what Europeans have done in America, Australia and New Zealand ?
Yeah, no one more greedy than the whitey. And, as for godlessness, sure, there are others more godless, such as the Hindoos, but the whitey pagan is godless enough.
Michael F. Scheuer is a former intelligence officer for the Central Intelligence Agency.
His take on the New Zealand Story
http://www.non-intervention2.com/2019/03/21/was-the-new-zealand-shooter-only-a-pawn-in-the-globalists-game/
As the late Christopher Hitchens stated:
Islam is a grotesque abomination that should be wiped from the face of the earth.
I suggested to trust QAnon tongue-in-cheek. Indeed irony is often lost on the web.
The “whites” (the Deciders) are quite good at messing up their nations for a cushy life for themselves: https://www.fort-russ.com/2019/03/privatization-for-dummies-the-nuts-bolts-of-the-worlds-biggest-scam/
Shoud we add to the roster the “unsolvable” murder of Seth Rich?
Dick Cheyney, the treasonous profiteer, is white. Corporatists do not have a motherland.
How about your whitey lowlife kind which goes around the world, plundering all? All of you exult in your great cities, but none of that would have been possible without the immense wealth which you lowlifes plundered from others.
If the only way for Muslims, and others, to get revenge for your kind’s satanic evil, is to flood your lands, then perhaps that is for the best.
I will take pleasure in your kind’s decimation.
some dishonest people say this and many honest people believe it and repeat it but it’s not true.
a simple way to characterize what’s been happening is:
one full-time $40K job- > two part-time $16K jobs.
they’ve been shrinking demand – that’s why the economy has been stagnating for decades and their solution to that stagnation is more cheap labor which makes the problem worse.
#
in a nutshell the economic problem is
the essence of the right-wing economic argument is a function f(W,I) where as W (wages) goes up the return on investment (I) goes down until the economy stagnates from lack of investment (hence the desire to push wages down).
the essence of the left-wing economic argument is a function f(W,D) where as wages go down demand goes down until the economy stagnates through lack of demand (hence the desire to push wages up).
the 3rd position is to recognize that these two functions are two halves of a simultaneous equation
f(W,D) = f(W,I)
where W is on both sides of the equation and the solution for W is the optimal price of labor – wages too high and investment suffers, wages too low and demand suffers.
#
TL;DR
if cheap labor was good for the economy the 3rd world would be rich.
Muslims kill other Muslims, there is a poverty, economic stagnation and a Youth Bulge in the Muslim world, and they have polygyny. In the West are safety, affluence, and women.
Before the end of major war between European powers in 1945, here was little or no mass immigration of Non Europeans. If you wanted to halt or reverse immigration establishing universal peace between nation states is not the obvious way to do it, not is economic development for poor countries.
Bacteria migrate to sugar and away from acid. If you let people go where they want they will be going where their DNA takes them.
Absolutely. It’s not about cheap labour – at all.
If that were the case, millions of productive, white, people would have been imported from Ukraine or South Africa (or corps moving their production abroad). What we got instead is hostile, fertile, low-IQ trash from the world’s premier shit-holes. They are a low-skill, economical burden right from the start but that will only get worse in the age of automation when most low-skill jobs vanish forever.
It’s a White Genocide project and the (((perpetrators))) are not even hiding it too much.
good take
there are multiple forces at work but the greed / cheap labor aspect is something almost everyone could potentially agree on – even the economic Right could get on board if/when they understand the effect low wages and concentration of wealth has on demand.
March 18, 2019 Undeniable Proof: CGI Used in New Zealand Shooting The Nature and Intent of False Flag Terrorism
We are all now reexamining the video and problems are coming up. Here is the rub, the more problems we find, shotgun rounds coming out of a rifle, shotguns turning into rifles, disappearing shell casings, none of this is accidental.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/18/undeniable-proof-cgi-used-in-new-zealand-shooting/
most of Merkel’s immigrant wave don’t work as the influx has been too huge and too fast and the extra unskilled jobs didn’t exist but before that wave the general pattern was lots of people claiming to be unemployed while working in the cash economy so it was both cheap labor *and* welfare leeching.
“…if cheap labor was good for the economy the 3rd world would be rich…”
Their elites are rich, exactly because labor is so cheap.
Moi says: “At the core of all great religions is one message–PEACE!”
” People crave certainties in this world, and are hostile to ifs and buts. The chief strength of organized religion lies in the fact that it provides plain and positive assurance for poor souls who find the mysteries of this earthly existence an intolerable headache, and are uneasy about their prospects post-mortem. In the political field the same appetite for surety is visible, which explains, of course, the prosperity of demagogues. They are simply persons who promise in loud, ringing voices to solve the insoluble and unscrew the inscrutable. At their worst, they are palpable frauds, comparable to so many thimble-riggers at a county fair; at their best they come close to the elegant imbecility of theologians.” H.L. Mencken
“For men become civilized, not in proportion to their willingness to believe, but in proportion to their readiness to doubt. The more stupid the man, the larger his stock of adamantine assurances, the heavier his load of faith.” H.L. Mencken
“Morality is doing what is right, no matter what you are told. Religion is doing what you are told, no matter what is right.” H. L. Mencken
“Religion is fundamentally opposed to everything I hold in veneration – courage, clear thinking, honesty, fairness, and, above all, love of the truth.” H. L. Mencken
“I believe that religion, generally speaking, has been a curse to mankind. “H. L. Mencken
“The essence of science is that it is always willing to abandon a given idea for a better one; the essence of theology is that it holds its truths to be eternal and immutable.” H. L. Mencken
“Faith may be defined briefly as an illogical belief in the occurrence of the improbable.” H. L. Mencken
Regards, oneornfree
It took Australia only 12 days to institute new laws after the very suspicious Port Arthur massacre in 1996.
It took New Zealand only 6 days to do the same.
The UK established new gun control laws in 1996 after the Dunblane shootings.
The Chief censor of New Zealand, yes that is his official title, is now arresting people for having shared that video. People are getting fired from their jobs for having viewed it.
Yes, I would say that the NZ shooting looks very suspicious.
He explained it in his manifesto — he made enough money speculating in Bitconnect that by age 21 he was able to retire and travel the world for 7 years. It’s right there on page 5:
“I worked for a short time before making some money investing in
Bitconnect, then used the money from the investment to travel.”
[BitConnect was a cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme that was released in early 2016 and was shut down last year]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bitconnect
https://news.coinsquare.com/business/bitconnect-class-action-lawsuit/
Sounds legit.
Hey, if Stephen Paddock could support himself in fine style by playing the slots…
So basically:
“True, but NOT FAIR to mention it because reasons.”
OK, got it.
“As the late Christopher Hitchens stated: Islam is a grotesque abomination that should be wiped from the face of the earth. “
Well, I guess that as a full bore Trotskyite, Hitchens was well equipped to recognize the threat posed by an equally dangerous, competing form of idiocy labelled “Islam” , and to suggest his very own “final solution” to that problem . 🙂
regards, onebornfree
I left my full retard translator at home.
What’s my kind?
Those who believe a religion that kills people because of a cartoon is bat sh*t bonkers?
Sure- I’m game.
The economy that Western elites invest in basically China’s’. Within Western countries the booms are in construction and other services that cannot be outsourced, and workers’ wages would rise in those industries if not for immigration,
Actually, Tarrant is aware of it.
But he steers clear of specifically naming them, or of linking them to neocon wars — Sailer’s “invade the world; invite the world”. The manifesto and video do have some superficially /pol/-ish aspects, but Tarrant’s overall narrative of over-the-top demonization of Islam specifically, combined with his apparent ignorance of how and why* Muslims and other non-Whites were imported to White countries, is far more evocative of the Geller/ Gatestone-style extreme neocon/ “counter-jihad” narrative than of chan culture/ alt-right/ WN.
Odd.
*For example — since the shooter was apparently Australian:
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2012/08/13/the-war-on-white-australia-a-case-study-in-the-culture-of-critique-part-1-of-5/
https://lukeford.net/blog/?p=82232
Scarcity had not been defeated. To know if there will be conflict over something it is only necessary to know one thing: how scarce is it ?
he no doubt believed a lot of things..
Like Jews are the only ones with souls
and that Gentiles were put here by their pig god of Jewish supremacism to act as slaves for the Jews.
and that ‘killing the best of the Gentiles’ is a righteous act, blah, blah..
just because a man is deluded with megalomaniacal hysteria, doesn’t lesson his guilt when he murders people. David Berkowitz, the Son of Sam killer, believed he was under the thrall of an evil dog named Sam. Doesn’t make what he did any more palatable.
We, the people of the West, slated for replacement and extinction, have as much sympathy from ((our governments)) as the Palestinians do. Rhodesia was the canary in the coal mine. S. Africa is next on the chopping block. How well did it work out for those people to petition the PTB of the ((Western world)) for redress? Even now the pedophiles in the British government have signaled their approval of S. Africa’s “land reform” measures, intended to confiscate the property of land owners based on the color of their skin.
And even the ‘racist, ‘Alt-right’ Trump administration has signaled its approval:
[my emphasis]
https://news.trust.org/item/20190315181537-87efm/
And now they’re talking about ‘reparations’ for blacks in the ZUS.
As the demographic fait accompli is around the corner for the ZUS, when electing a rational administration that doesn’t overtly confiscate the property of people with the wrong DNA, the last dwindling hope for any kind of redress from the encroaching juggernaut of Jewish supremacist wrath against the (soon to be) white minority, will have passed for all time.
this is the current trial balloon they’re floating for the 2020 presidential election
A Biden / Abrams ticket. With current demographic trends, it may be the last time a white man is ever elected to the office of the president, ever again. Especially as they’re now trying to do away with the Electoral college.
If people think the Palestinians have it bad, check out how the Rhodesians lost their lands.
Rape, torture and hacking to death were the order of the day. All to the thunderous sound of crickets by the length and breath of the (((Western world))).
So I really don’t think writing a letter to my congress-critter is going to have much of an effect.
Perhaps if you gave me control of the Federal Reserve Bank!, and then I could hit a few keys on my computer, and create trillion$ out of thin air, in order to buy the governments and institutions of the Western world, then that might be something. Otherwise, the whores and traitors in the governments of the West, will laugh at people’s pleas for justice.
“None but an armed nation can dispense with a standing army. To keep ours armed and disciplined is therefore at all times important.” Thomas Jefferson
Innocents Betrayed – The True Story of Gun Control
Warning: Graphic Violence. This disturbing video clearly demonstrates the consequences of centralizing government power and disarming citizens. Genocide always follows, leaving millions of innocent victims dead.
If you want the police to immediately rush to a location, don’t tell them there is an active shooter there with an automatic rifle.
Clearly. And that’s why your kind must be expelled from our countries ASAP.
“Now, what are you going to do about that, bitch?”
For starters I recommend that you be quiet. your low IQ is showing.
Cheers.
The Trotskyist Hitchens (see “Two Hundred Years Together” by Solzhenitsyn on the role of Jewish Bolsheviks in the bloody Russain revolution) had found Talmud late in his life. Hence his benevolent attitude towards the Wars for Israel in the Middle East: https://christopherhitchens.net/iraq
Bush and his handler Cheney… what a company for Christopher Hitchens!
A footnote on Hitchens, for posterity: http://www.thecanadiancharger.com/page.php?id=5&a=535
What don’t you understand, TKK, about war of aggression? The Nuremberg protocols (the foundation for various Jewish claims) name war of aggression a supreme international crime.
The “humanitarian interventions” by the US/EU/Israel in the Middle East constitute the supreme crimes.
said:
“but none of that would have been possible without the immense wealth which you lowlifes plundered from others.”
What “immense wealth” is that?
I have seen no “immense wealth” from the dumb third world to have ever plundered.
“If you wanted to halt or reverse immigration establishing universal peace between nation states is not the obvious way to do it…”
— You mean, go and destroy whatever functioning states you find in the Middle East (Exhibit One is the formerly prosperous Libya) to please the proponents of Erez Israel and then quetch about the wrongness of universal peace.
Do they teach about Nuremberg Protocols in Israeli schools?
Why did Jews rush to get out of Europe during WWII? As you answered, “Bacteria migrate to sugar and away from acid.” No different from Muslims running away from the US/EU/Israel ammunition falling on the Muslims’ heads in the Muslim lands because of the “democracy on the march,” oil fields, and Oded Yinon’ subhuman plans.
OK, several commenters have noticed that I called New Zealand the historic land of people like Brenton Tarrant, who was born there, as far as I know, and those like him who have lived there for many generations.
This is the thing, and I hope you are all paying attention, OK?
Up until the end of the second World War, it was considered noble and good and honorable to be a conqueror. No one in Europe wrung their hands with shame or guilt because they were living on land that once belonged to the Neanderthals.
When Caesar went forth and conquered the ‘barbarians’, he was hailed and cheered as a great and mighty warrior. Not spat upon for harming the civil rights of the vanquished.
All throughout history, man has strived for ascendancy over his rivals. That’s all the Amerindians were doing on this continent when the Europeans arrived- and were simply better at it.
What do you people think the Maori people were doing when the Euros arrived, eh?
Playing tiddlywinks with their neighbors?
If Michael Moore would have harbored there instead of Capt. James Cook, the Maori would have been fed for a month.
Until the Nuremburg Trials, men and nations all desired to be ascendant, and see their civilizations expand. It was, (and still is in our DNA) human nature. OK? And it was heralded as a great and noble thing.
But then we had WWII, and the atrocities, and the horrors, and so the world decided that such things were questionable. That is why now we have a different set of rules, than we did before, OK?
So as the descendants of those days of old, when being strong and dominant and commanding.. were all considered good things, are now living in a time when they’re all considered bad things, (but only when done by white people), I find it disingenuous to hold those offspring of Europe in those far flung lands to the morality of ((political correctness)).
And, it even makes the dichotomy between Goldstein’s mass-murder vs. Tarrant’s mass-murder – even more stark. Because it was the Jews of the world that demanded we stop being war like, and behave more passively, as they perpetrated genocide and land theft in the Holy Land.
But what do you expect from people who admire chutzpah.
over and over I’ve called his actions the actions of a murderer and a coward. Perhaps just not on this thread. But I have made it abundantly clear, even on this thread, that there is no justification for what he did. Hardly.
All I said was that his motivation, (if that wasn’t a staged act, and if he did what they say he did out of a concern for his people), was different from Baruch Goldstein’s based on a significant metric.
Anything more you read into that is projection.
On the morning of Purim, the Goyim are stripped of their right to keep and bear arms. Again, when you gonna’ wake up?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2019/03/18/new-zealand-shooter-suspect-fires-lawyer-wants-represent-himself/3199924002/
Agree button already used
I’m now at ground zero in Yuma Arizona, where untold numbers of “migrants” are aimlessly wandering the streets, rampant, like never before.
It doesn’t look good, the future of America that is.
Especially for those Americans already at the bottom of a leaking barrel.
just imagine how such a suggestion would be received by the (((PTB)))!
Heads would literally explode at CNN and National Review.
Jeb! would self-immolate.
Even as the whites of S. Africa are being menaced with calls from simian politicians for the blacks to slaughter them en masse, there is no avenue for them to seek refuge anywhere in the West other than Russia. Which goes to show the length and breath of the anti-White rot in the dying (((murdered))) West.
Hell, the underworld realm of Loki’s daughter, is great; it’s babes, beer, and bratwurst for all who qualify.
A spiteful (((Jew))) or pathetic (((Jew-worshiping wannabee-Jew))) might claim differently.
All sorts of peace-loving “noble savage” kinda stuff. Like killing and eating many of the Moriori people of the Chatham Islands, and enslaving the rest:
https://infogram.com/the-moriori-genocide-1g143mn34x53pzy
As usual, Mr. Shamir makes good points. Many interesting anectdotes.
To Isreal Shamir: Sincerely, what do you think of the treatment of Cardinal Pell? Almost certainly innocent, now in prison on the statement of a fantasist.
I know that you are orthodox, and do not agree with the many (historically recent) confections of Rome. Neither do I.
However, your final point is so well cast, it is inarguable.
Hitchens a Communist? How? His atheist beliefs?
I revere the man!
New Zealand was chosen for the attack because it is test case for the globalists to usher in new control mechanisms to police the internet
Too many people has stopped reading the MSM and the elites need to shut down all alternative
media which are the bearers of truth.
Just like Sweden was chosen for a population replacement scheme, they need a cashless society, which they now have, a UBI program, which they have and a social credit system,which they have.
All three elements are needed for complete societal control.
Besides Sweden, the UK and Canada are in the forefront of this globalist agenda.
New Zealand is simply a test case to see how rapidly they can implement gun controls and web censorship -with the US population their ultimate target.
Tarrant says this:
Shamir say this in reply:
Mefobills say this:
Capital has many meanings, it can be plant and equipment, or it can be money. Money in turn is of different types. Today, people think money is bank credit, and bank credit is created simultaneously with a debt instrument, using hypothecation techniques.
This debt instrument makes demands on the natural world, where debt instrument clocks with mathematical precision. Claims on earth and production underlying debt instrument is precise and mathematical, while the natural world is messy, and future is unknown. Debts always ask for more than the natural world can produce, which is greed and profit margins Tarrant mentions. In other words, debt instrument has greed buried as a design element. The economy is flogged to produce, something like having a population run on a treadmill, to pay their debts.
So here is a new corollary:
Monetary reform is required to eliminate greed and usury embedded as part of current system design. Current system design rewards holders of finance capital instruments. We are not going backwards to barter, and monetized economies are with us into future, so money itself has to be fixed.
(((Moloch))) is aroused whenever some attempt is made to eject the parasite, and he goes on a murderous rampage to maintain his position.
With regards to killing Muslims, Shamir needs to recognize that they are being imported PURPOSEFULLY by holders of capital, in order to subordinate domestic labor. Muslims are an indigestible element, in the same way that Jews are. The 1926 immigration cut-off was precisely because Jews were agitating for their own state, for Bolshevism, and were infesting finance, so Congress put a stop to it.
No ethnically conscious people group wants to be replaced in their own homeland, especially by parasites who are milking the public to then fund their dispossession.
It is insulting beyond belief to pay for your own enslavement and dispossession. The parasite will not let go of his privileged position in society willingly, he will have to be forced to let go of his death grip on our necks.
It all starts and ends with the money system, it is the tap root that funds our dispossession.
It is ignorance to compare video games with desensitizing violence. Video games have been about killing since Space Invaders and Galaxians, back in the 80’s. The only thing that’s changed has been better technological advances, resulting in more computer power, bringing about far better graphic capabilities and thus incredibly realistic visuals, on comparison to movies. Did Raiders of the Lost Ark make people want to go out and kill? No, of course not.
I grew up, really when video games started becoming something, back in the eighties. The evolution of video games has been staggering. I will certainly admit there are many game companies who do buy into the social programming, trying to get SJW indoctrination out there, but as much as there are loads of nerds, who tend to be weak, beta male, incel, SJW’s, there are lots who see the blatant social conditioning happening with big game companies and they certainly make their voices heard. Case in point, the social programmers tried to foist, super femanist, SJW, Anita Sarkeesian on gamers and it didn’t go down very well.
90% of gamers are pretty nerdy – Think the Big Bang Theory. They avoid trouble at all cost and would be the last people to contemplate re-enacting Call Of Duty in a public place, with an M16. There is, however, a very small minority of people who would. They happen to also play games and technically can be classed as gamers although not really, ‘gamers’ if you know what I mean. They are what are known as psychopaths, devoid of emotion, compassion and altruism. And you’ll find them in positions of power and authority.
You’ll also find that among the under 40ish generation, gamers also tend to be very awake and what the msm likes to brand as conspiracy theorists. They don’t like violence, but play the violent games, not just for the competitiveness and camaraderie with other gamers, but because, there’s no real blood, gore, killing and regret. It’s fantasy, escapism and enjoyment.
Palme was the Swede who first opened up the doors to multiculturalism in Sweden.
A real sanctimonious prig!
Shamir Spin.
It is just Greed, capitalist greed, that brings in the great unwashed for cheap labor and thus annoys the locals enough that they get homicidal.
Kill the Capitalist Pigs is thus the Shamir final solution.
To be fair, I have not read the Manifesto of the perp. He seems to admire China though.
It would be good sense to report on his Manifesto before writing on his capers.
Jews kill for tribal reasons mostly although there is plenty , or has been plenty, of anti-Christian animus. So do some others these days if you assume that Religion taps the same emotional responses as ethnic tribalism. Then there is the special case of India and Pakistan, with both strong ethnic as well as religious tribalism.
Muslims kill the Infidel, one-another, as well as Christians. Muzzies Believe in racial equality, which among other things indicates how dumb they are, but Allah loves all his chillin as long as they Submit.
Here is real Shamir howler: “….our ‘masters’ will organise a giant bloodletting, a new great war to turn millions of deprived young men into Tarrants in their service, as they did in 1914 and 1939.”
This is the Total Marxist/Communist line of Capitalism-Causes-Wars …really after all these years…insanity. Insanity as only a jewish communist can be like Trots and Shamir.
I am not much surprised that the commenters on this Shamir slither miss the point completely.
Take the ancient Greeks, particularly the Pelopponesian War which ruined Greece. What caused the war was imperialism/theft and hatreds within the same ethnic group. although there was a modest ethnic factor of Dorian vs. Ionian.
World War One was about nationalism and Big Power Chauvinism. World War Two was about ideology, not markets or nationalism or race except for the Jewish factor.
War has gotten so destructive and expensive that any argument about Markets is absurd.
What is left is Big Power and not-so-big Power rivalry, AND race/Ethnic war.
War with China would be mostly Big Power but there is an ethnic factor there since they think we are Round Eyes and paper tigers, which we are somewhat although Trump is doing something about that.
Also, Shamir avoids the Civil War factor which is where we are heading both in Europe and here if the inferior races are not stopped and the liberals-who-love-them are not stopped as well.
Civil War has already started in the West. We are in the run-up to a shooting war, although a few shots have been fired. The Dems are flooding the USA with Mexican, etc. voters to End White voting majorities. When that happens the guns really do come out.
Capitalism has nothing to do with it. Zero. But Old communists , particularly Jews, and what other communists are there? are the class warriors, although some of the minority racists like AOC and the jew Sanders and Black Spartacus are Me-Tooers.
Shamir, who admires the Leninist parable of Jack London’s Iron Heel, in his fantasies of being another Lenin, is as embalmed as the Old Dictator.
Joe Webb
I sometimes peruse the site 4chan/pol.
This was one of the sites blocked in Australia and NZ. Posters there have had to resort to using VPNs and to changing their DNS to get access to that free speech site
Maybe Freedom House should change those countries listings from Free to not free!
Truth About Violent Gun Crimes, in America.
Did the Buyback Program in Australia, Actually Work?
Shamir says this:
The low birthrate is entirely predictable. K selected humans, who have a high forward time preference, will hold off having children until their needs/wants are satisfied. This means having reasonable living and housing conditions into future.
A population that is being dispossessed and milked for finance plutocracy will not have children, as their output is being diverted, so their labor cannot meet future needs.
Importing Muslims to take wage arbitrage only exacerbates the negative conditions of K breeders, as wages are driven down. To insult further, the importation of R breeders is funded by diverting through taxes, those of the domestic population, to fund the high reproduction rate of the “new replacement population.”
Again, we get back to the problem of a population paying for its own enslavement, and replacement.
A man who has lost everything, has nothing left to lose, and will lash out. Our plutocratic masters in turn will not let go willingly, so here we are.
There were gold debts owed by Greece to Persia. The book “War Cycles, Peace Cycles” by Hoskins describes the mechanism.
The relationship between nations follows almost exactly the relationship between individuals If one nation desires something from another nation, the money can be borrowed. If interest is required, as it usually is, trouble is only a matter of time.
Babylon made loans to Persia. Said loans were at 33 1/3%, payable in Gold. Persia was required to repay double the amount in three years. After paying back the loan, Persia found there was no money in her economy left in circulation, and she owed Babylon, still more as interest on the loan. Commerce in Persia came to a virtual halt.
King Cyrus needed gold, Babylon had the gold that Persia needed, so Persia went to war against her creditor and conquered Babylon in 536 BC.
As Persia then spent this confiscated Babylonian gold, there was an instant flash of economic activity. This flood of wealth sent Persian merchants to Greece.
Greeks wanted/needed Persian wares, so they borrowed with the promise of returning the loans with interest.
In 412 BC Sparta borrowed 5000 talents form Persia to build warships. Seven years later in 405 BC, Lysander of Sparta used his new ships to destroy Athenian fleet, which made Sparta number 1 in Greece, based on borrowed money.
Spartan debt to the Persians:
5000 borrowed
6,666.55 owed at end of first year
8,888.84 2nd
11,851.79 3’rd
15,802.38 4th year
21,069.85 5th year
5,000 talents was a considerable amount, enough to buy an entire navy.
When Sparta won against Athens, Sparta then transferred its debts to Athens.
Athens then became debt slave to Persia.
These loans drained Greece of money and paved the way for unending war.
Additionally, there were Jews making silver debts on Greek population.
It is always about the money, and nations as well as people, do not know what they are doing, and get trapped.
For international trade: All trade is only barter. Hitler’s/Schacht’s system of trading banks would not allow this usurious mechanism of doubling debts to occur, which is yet another reason why Germany was attacked by Zion and its followers.
Be that as it may, the majority of Muslims in the Western Europe are North Africans and Pakistanis ect who who have been arriving for decades and for reasons that are nothing to do with any wars that France or Britain has the slightest real responsibility for. Britain also has bogus political dissidents and Kurds from Turkey. Bashar al-Assad was in London for years, and the glut of foreign doctors is a result of the trade union of British medics restricting the supply of newly trained doctors in order to try and drive wages up.
The difficulties being faced by the common people of Western countries are side effects of the self-enrichment of their own exploitative elites, which are still mainly white gentile. Freedom of movement under the EU brought Poles to Britain and into direct competition for skilled and unskilled jobs; a continuing inflow that went beyond keeping wages down to displacing the native working class and was unsustainable. Hence Brexit, which was supposedly motivated by fear of Turkey’s accession to the EU, although the flood of workers being recruited directly from Romania was quite bad enough by itself.
To migrate (legally or otherwise) from a Third World country to Britain is costly; the people who make that journey are relatively rich not poor in their own countries. As a Third World country gets wealthier, more of their population can afford to immigrate, and as Diaspora communities in the West increase there will be relatives already in the Western destination to assist the newly arriving immigrants, thus requiring less and less of an investment to migrate.
In the aforementioned way, immigration into the West has an inherent tendency to accelerate. Helping Muslim countries to achieve peace, stability and development is not going to make it more difficult for their people to migrate to Europe, quite the opposite. Neither in a particular country nor collectively can elites begin to imagine how they could benefit from a general WW2 style international conflict. The immigrants are the elite’s reserve army in a political battle against indigenous working class people who are being displaced and left without a function.
The wars that are being fought in the Middle East do not require armies of conscripts, and thus the indigenous working class of the West have been made as redundant militarily as offshoring of production and immigration of service/ construction workers has made them economically. It is very silly to predict effusion of blood at the end of this process; the solidarity of the common people in countries like Britain is what makes them a potentially formidable power base. Mass immigration rather than war is the means to neutralise the West’s young indigenous men, because once their communities are fragmented they will be politically helpless.
Saint Breivik, I implore you to intercede for me….
In the below quote box is essential context. Whether or not it is on topic for the above article could be a matter for debate. I hold that it is topical.
Jewish scripture, specifically Zohar Shemot 32A that is also a Torah portion (Vaeira Day 5), holds that there should be a Final World War between the West and Islam.
The result will be that all Muslims will be genocided and all nations of the West completely destroyed, leaving only Israel remaining.
This scripture must affect our view of both domestic and foreign Jewish politics and their actions. For me, this scripture is nothing less than full evidence that should serve to have all Jewish power and influence removed from the West. We cannot have people with beliefs in an apocalyptic, genocidal future whose outcome is meant to be our destruction ruling or influencing in any Western Nation.
Further, we need to see our actions toward Islam through the lens of the motivation and plan that is below presented. A mutual deescalation of agitation between the West and Islam seems to be in order, given the below context. They do not want to be genocided and we do not wish for our Nations to be eradicated. We need to see our mutual history through the lens of Jewish intervention and the motivation that is presented below, and move only from that perspective.
Shamir may well be clever but that doesn’t preclude him from being right, which he usually is and as such it might be wiser to take him rather more seriously.
Linh Dinh was right. Trump turned out to be Scump.
Then you didn’t walk very far, maybe just what passes for the cbd post quake. Try harder next time.
It is no fake. Let me guess, fake 4 year old with shattered pelvis and fake artery repair.
You seriously use the movies as a reference point for authenticity?
Smoke reefer much?
In Soviet days, there was no scarcity of food, women and accommodation – and big things, like palaces and yachts were out of reach. So there was little competition, no unemployment, and greed was practically dead – excepting thieves and conmen.
I am against anti-Church witch hunt in general; I shall write about it soon, and I did – long time ago.
Read it please http://www.israelshamir.net/shamirReaders/english/Shamir__Darkness_from_the_West.php
I have just downloaded Schacht’s book, The magic of Money
By the way, What is the difference between MMT and Keynesian economics?
I wonder what “feats” Shamir proposes society artificially provide for young men who need/wish to prove their manhood?
Bungee jumping? I’ve heard of Polynesian tribes so using this … stunt.
I wonder if testosterone-driven young men might be invited to select from some sort of menu? And what would be done with/to those who insisted on ordering off-menu?
I see a market, here (free of greed, of course). And liability (likewise free of greed, of course).
God save me from living in a place where greed has been defeated.
Not only would the defeat of greed require devastating measures, but the absence/suppression of greed brings its own profound miseries in its train. Misery for all, except perhaps for those whose office it is to suppress the greed (apparatchiks).
Wake up. The massacre wa in New Zealand. Tarrant is from Australia the historic land of Aboriginal people who, astoundingly, survived quite well there for over forty thousand years. Longer than the colonists will ever manage. They, like ourselves in New Zealand, wrecked the ecology within 150 short years.
This misses out all of east Asia. In a winner takes all scenario, they would let Edom and Ishmael go ten rounds and mop up the victor.
How is Israel going to genocide the mighty yellow goyim? Zohar give any hints?
Best article yet on the massacre. Beats anything written in New Zealand especially by lady journalists who are convinced Trump is the mastermind behind it all. Shamir is not one of those who have minds like Manichaean rat traps.
Franklin Ryckaert: “[Denunciation of greed] is typical of all higher religions. You’ll find it in Hinduism and Buddhism too.”
“Higher” religions meaning those superficially similar to Christianity in that regard, I guess. And then, where does this formula leave Judaism? Is it a “higher” religion?
And thou shalt lend onto many nations, but thou shalt not borrow: and thou shalt reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over thee:
– Deuteronomy 15:16;
and, … thou shalt lend onto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow. And the lord shall make thee the head, and not the tail; and thou shalt be above only, and thou shalt not be beneath:
– Deuteronomy 28:12
Sounds like greed to me.
But I think it’s a mistake to underestimate Christianity’s uniqueness. It has shaped the history of the West in ways that Hinduism and Buddhism didn’t shape their societies. Christianity was (and is) a kind of proto-communism.
All Communist systems in the West are in fact derived from Christian theological thought … Christian theology is the grandmother of Bolshevism.
– Oswald Spengler, in The Hour of Decision
It’s easy enough to see why Spengler said this. For example:
Now the full number of those who believed were of one heart and soul, and no one said that any of the things that belonged to him was his own, but they had everything in common. 33 And with great power the apostles were giving their testimony to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and great grace was upon them all. 34 There was not a needy person among them, for as many as were owners of lands or houses sold them and brought the proceeds of what was sold 35 and laid it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to each as any had need.
– Acts 4:32-35
That is a basic myth in the Third World to “explain” their own poverty. Some African “thinkers” even avert that European colonial powers “de-developed” the once prosperous African continent.
My condolences that you are not allowed the freedoms to view and also be informed. You can however view my other post’s above you should be able to view and read. At least this is my hope.
March 18, 2019 Undeniable Proof: CGI Used in New Zealand Shooting The Nature and Intent of False Flag Terrorism
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/18/undeniable-proof-cgi-used-in-new-zealand-shooting/
israel shamir: “As a matter of fact, Greed had been defeated in Soviet Russia. The defeat had been temporary, but perhaps its comeback is also time-limited?”
Certainly there were disparities in wealth in Soviet Russia, so I guess you must mean that such disparities as existed weren’t the result of greed. You may be onto something here. The question of motive can always be made to seem obscure, even when it isn’t. You could say, for example, that such men as Gates, or Buffet, or Bezos, aren’t wealthy because they are greedy. Perhaps it was all an accident they became as wealthy as they are, or only a well-deserved reward for providing needed services. Likewise, you could claim the Catholic Church and the Vatican may actually have eradicated lust among its priesthood. If a few altarboys got buggered, it was only out of concern for their souls, not out of lust, which no longer exists in those institutions.
Genius!
Don’t forget the third-world bargirls… “We came, we saw, we plundered…”
Many truthers claim that for some unknown esoteric reason, these satanists, or whatever they are, almost always warn us beforehand in some esoteric way about what is coming. 9/11 is often given as an example, with all the coded 9/11 numerology and even movies, TV shows and news discussions about jets striking WTC.
Christchurch, starting with its name, seems to be somehow esoterically significant. Just when Albert Pike’s predictions appear to be coming approaching their ultimate purpose, many obscenely wealthy jews seem to be looking for bolt holes in the southern hemisphere. Argentina, and New Zealand seem to be the most favorite. Both also happen to be the best gateways into the South Pole, where something seems to have been going on already back in the days of Neuschwabia, and far longer before that.
There was also that strange Christchurch earthquake of 2016 where the “Amazon Warrior” was performing undersea blasting along the fault lines, supposedly looking for oil.
Although I have not subjected my brain to the trauma of watching this film, from what I have seen it is totally surreal, and as everyone says, it totally looks like CGI. It is also very similar to that shooting a few years back where the TV babe dressed in read was interviewing and some guy with a gopro came up and filmed himself shooting her. If the entire scene wasn’t bizarre enough, the never ending news clips were crass mind control. Another similar event was that Russian ambassador that got assasinated freemason style in a black checkerboard news room. Marble everywhere, but no blood. Just like in Christchurch.
What I notice about this “shooting” is that it looks exactly like what I would expect to see if I put on VR glasses. This entire scenario could have been, or could some day be, some guy playing some VR game thinking that he is doing X, but he is actually doing Y.
This all ties back into this ongoing predictive programming that we undergo by every synchronized news blitz. To me it appears that they are telling us that they are going to lure humanity off into some kind of matrix like virtual reality, where every fantasy goes. Call it freedom for goys. It fits well with 5g and the “space force” brouhaha. Agenda 21, with its tyrannically enforced minimalist sustainability is driving the sheeple there too. Argentina and New Zealand will become part of Eretz Israel, as will Crimea, Constantinople and Gibraltar.
Get a taste of your future, goyim. We are all Christchurch now.
>“True, but NOT FAIR to mention it because reasons.”<
So Breitbart's omission of the Christian massacre of Fulani Muslims that preceded the Fulani killings over which they pretend to clutch pearls, as well as the fact that the overarching conflict is premised upon resource scarcity rather than religion, must be glibly discarded as "reasons."
Got it.
Let’s be clear on this much, Muslims didn’t do 9/11. There may have been some peripheral Saudi involvement to set them up as fall guys should the scam come apart at the seams but apart from that you’re barking up the wrong tree. Know your enemy.
Not at all! It’s great fun! In my youth, we did trekking, mountaineering, sailing – and a lot of womanising, and all of it for free.
I hear you, my son.
Abandon this forum and its likenesses. Take up a hobby befitting your talents, such as macrame, worm farming, or second-guessing yourself. Let others not suffer the incessant inanities born out of your feeble mind.
Amen.
Indeed it is. Part of the meme is that if it can happen here (Christchurch) it can happen anywhere, so let us protect you by removing all access to firearms.
Whitewashing fascism by turning it into victim is the same strategy of Israeli, and non- Israeli, zionists who support current apartheid state of Israel
No wonder they are going out completely loose…desatados that we would say in Spain
You make an extremely legitimate point.
The white man’s greed is destroying much of the planet, but the main thing destroying the ecology today, and dooming it for all time, is sheer human numbers.
Just like Haiti, when you overrun the limitation of a place with blind breeding, soon everything is dead and used up. That’s what’s being done globally as (especially African and third world) human numbers are exploding exponentially.
But this is the thing..
In the West, (Europe and N. America, Australia and elsewhere), the trajectory is to have fewer and fewer children, drastically reducing the impact on the ecology, and pointing to some hope to save what’s left of it.
But guess what? They won’t allow that will they?
The Sierra Club understood the dire threat to the ecology that exploding numbers of extremely prolific people were going to be in the future, and they saw, (just as anyone who’s paying attention knows), that virtually all of the increases in human numbers are coming from Third World immigrants into the West. So they decided to speak out about the threat that immigration was to the environment and the ecology of (especially) N. America.
But then guess what happened?
A Jewish supremacist was not going to have it. No effn’ way. Because without the immigrants, then how is whitey going to be swarmed and overrun! Ultimately disenfranchised and replaced?!
So he bribed the Sierra Club with a check for a hundred million dollars to never complain about immigration again, ecology be damned. And right on cue, the corrupt scum at the Sierra Club took the lucre and altered their position on immigration.
So it is with the rest of the West. Whites are not breeding, they’re retracting their numbers, which would bode hopeful for the ecology, but alas, it’s not to be. Because the hatred-consumed Jewish supremacists need their armies of Third World non-Whites in order to swamp white nations and destroy them. Ecology be damned.
Anyone who’s sincere about protecting the doomed ecology of this planet should be the most outspoken critics of mass-immigration into the West that there are. But where are they?!
Where are the voices of sanity and reason as human numbers are wiping out species right and left?
Well, I’ll tell you where they are.. They’re over there whining about ‘Global Warming’, and saying human numbers are no problem, because all we have to do is hobble whitey with massive taxes, and open his borders and all will be wonderful, as the population of Africa explodes and the wild fauna are inundated and wiped out, as surely as whitey will be.
Greed is a problem, but tribal hatreds and Jewish supremacist genocidal rage against the people of the West- will be the death of it all.
The Maori fought for their lands and lost to a superior people. The West is currently not allowed to fight and we are losing our lands to inferiors.
He renounced Marxist beliefs at the end of his life. He supported the Iraq War because Saddam Hussein ran a regime that tortured Shias and any Sunnis who did not operate as State Spys. He gassed Kurds. He was a sadistic super freak- unchecked.
Hitch was a genius- with no comparable match.
Your incoherent hysterical babbles make no sense and are boring
– you are not fit to pump his gas.
You were traveling in virgin lands and sailing on boats you built yourself by hand?
None of it was free, someone paid for it. It might not have been you, but all of it was paid for.
That you were traveling and trekking instead of grubbing in the dirt of a mouthful of food is due to greed that gave a surplus.
Lee Harvey Oswald lived and worked among factory workers in 1950’s Minsk, and it was his observation that members of the Communist party got the best of everything that was going.
Marina Oswald was not an average looking young woman. Yes, she was a scarce commodity.
We will have the capacity to actually force people to act in accordance with the high flown language they have been speaking for thousands of years. That is how you can end selfish greed, not by spiritual reawakenings. Human beings are biodegradable vehicles for their particular mix of DNA and those genes much more often than not take the drivers seat in real world decisions.
The irony of this ‘prophecy’ is that the Jews are the real ‘children of Edom’.
In the ‘Antiquities of the Jews’ of Josephus Flavius it is written:
““Hyrcanus* took also Dora and Marissa, cites of Idumea, and subdued all the Idumeans; and permitted them to stay in that country, if they would circumcise their genitals, and made use of the laws of the Jews; and they were so desirous of living in the country of their forefathers, that they submitted to the use of circumcision, and of the rest of the Jewish ways of living; at which time therefore this befell them, that they were hereafter no other than Jews.” (13, 257).
Herodes the Great and the Herodian dynasty were Judaized Edomites.
*John Hyrcanus (/hərˈkeɪnəs/, יוחנן הורקנוס Yōḥānān Hurqanōs; Ancient Greek: Ἰωάννης Ὑρκανός Iōánnēs Urkanós) was a Hasmonean (Maccabeean) leader and Jewish high priest of the 2nd century BCE (born 164 BCE, reigned from 134 BCE until his death in 104 BCE).
Can you spell, scopolamine?
You mean to pump his alcohol. By his own admission his daily intake of alcohol was enough “to kill or stun the average mule.”
Those who ever watched his TV drunken ravings were in no doubt that ‘Mr. Walker’s amber restorative’ got the best of him.
Both the video and the narrative spun are unconvincing.
One thing I find particularly strange is how this Tarrant supposedly using his real name, posted on the chans his plan to shitpost in real life, left a link to his fb account, had 200 people watch the live stream yet law enforcement were not able to prevent it.
Another thing I find strange is why Tarrant would want to telegraph his moves and ruin his chance of success in such an operation by telling the world before he/they did it. If you are planning a massacre you don’t give out clues especially using your real name and fb profile.
The whole nz shooting is a hoax at best or government run false flag at worst with real people being massacred not by White supremacists but by the NZ government. Going by the video it looks like yet another hoax.
In my experience from around the world, whites are massively overrepresented when it comes to caring about nature, people and animals. No other race comes even close. Just visit your nearest SPCA office and look for volunteers.
Meanwhile:
The most realistic ffictional scene of a gun battle you will ever see in a film. Based on WW2 combat footage.
What you have seen in other movies could never be caught in real life. In real life the cameraman’s priority is not to be shot. If you saw injuries and splosions of blood that looked familiar from Rambo 4 (or Tarantino’s Django) then that would be highly suspect, especially as the weapon in Rambo 4 is a .50 calibre machine gun which is primarily intended as an antiaircraft gun.
Good post.
Let’s see:
Attempt to instill self-doubt, reference to worms and thus death, insinuating retreat, gratuitous reproach, failure to recognize evil, sly cunning, veiled disguise…
Yep, that’s the Father of Lies, not Our Forthright Fearless Saint.
Get off this website, you stupid Islamist dinkhead. You are fouling it with your filthy Islamic propaganda, which did not rise to the level of intelligent debate even centuries ago.
Yeah – the Saudi theocrats, Al Qaida, and Erdogan “have no greed” at all… Sure.
And by the way – your despicable “prophet” Muhammad was a wealthy merchant in Mecca, Arabia initially; and then later, after he decided to “turn prophet”, he and his fellow Muslim bandits made a “living” by ambushing and robbing desert caravans for their goods.
Oh – and he cleaned his ass with his fingers after defecating, too (or maybe didn’t even clean it at all), just like any other good, pre-modern primitive.
And the most important question – why should greed and self-interest be considered “worse” than mindless religious fanaticism, which is a real mental sickness? After all, greed is a normal human desire (one of many), which only becomes morally objectionable when it turns into “blind”, “consuming” greed that overrides all other normal feelings and ethical considerations. Which is true of the current predatory global capitalist system and the elites who run it, of course. (To say nothing of the fact that, usually those who claim to be “above greed” and “morally pure”, are actually the worst liars and deceivers of all).
Now back to your madrassa and banging your head against the floor five times a day in supplication to your moon god allah, you sneaky Islamist vermin.
Mr. Shamir,
I love your pieces, I sympathize even with your commie nostalgia, as there are good reasons for it.
Having said that: “greed was defeated in Soviet Russia”. You have to be kidding, or else dishonest.
Tell this to people not from the Soviet sphere. In ‘real-existing’ socialism, you could get ANY worldly pleasure with a consignment of western jeans. In 1980’s Soviet reality, western PLASTIC BAGS (preferably with logo) were tradable for (probably stolen) optics or watches or other high-quality Soviet goods. (The technology for that was itself stolen from Germany after the war.)
Don’t insult the intelligence of your readers, please. You’re not writing for Counterpunch here.
Greetings
By the way, What is the difference between MMT and Keynesian economics?
_________________________________________
Hmmm….. too big a question for this forum.
MMT is reasonable explanation of post Nixonian money system. However, NCT critiques of MMT are valid.
In other words, read NCT first, understand it, and only then move toward understanding MMT.
Digging through false constructs is always harmful, as you have to unlearn, and unlearning is more difficult than getting it right in the beginning.
Trust me, I have had to dig through every money system in history, and there is plenty of BS out there to wade through.
http://www.sovereignmoney.eu
MMT passes itself as a sovereign money system, but is actually banking doctrine.
A true sovereign money system has both credit and money in its supply. It also mediates the contract between debtor and creditor to insure no usurious takings. Also, debt instruments are allowed to be jubileed by law to prevent polarization of society.
MMT extends banking doctrine and conflates it as if it were sovereign money, only because the Treasury supplies and debits reserves at private banks. In other words, when you pay your taxes, Treasury debits your banking account through the reserve loop at private banks – so this is spun up by MMT as if it were sovereign money.
Schacht’s MEFOBILLS were a hidden mechanism to supply Germany with Reichsmarks. They were also non usurious as the interest fluxed outward to bill holder from Reichsbank, not inward.
A Bill would be issued to an industrial company as a form of Credit. The company would make goods (usually military goods), and then said bill would be presented to a bank for discount. Discount is a fancy word for paying off. The Bill would be examined for the production of Goods, and if it passed, the bill was paid off with new Reichsmarks. These new Reichsmarks came from Reichsbank as new money, and would enter money supply, and then were later taxed out of circulation, hence increase in tax roles and no depression.
To recap: New Bills made new production. Bill’s channeled only against goods and service. When discounted Bills met new money. New money circulated as demand, and then were taxed out of circulation. The interest paid on the bills fluxed outward toward the holder.
Interest is not always usury as some claim.
This scheme could easily be used to eliminate American debt, but then our leaders are illiterate when it comes to money.
There’s really only one solution for the Jew.
You can’t lock them away on an island because they’ll work awat to still destroy the world. Even if you patrolled the waters and stopped anyone leaving, they’d still find a way to influence and control goyim, with promises of riches and power.
You’d either have to sterilize all Jews so they can’t reproduce, thus ending jewishness once and for all, or simply round them all up and execute them.
It’s a case of us or them – 15million or 6billion. Of course, active ending of Jews won’t ever happen, so sit back and enjoy the Jewish Genocide Show as, most certainly, this century will see ten times the number of goyim deaths compared to the last one. It’ll eventually dawn on the goyim that we were right all along, but by then, billions will have perished and all thoughts will be monitored, courtesy of an RFID chip imbedded in everyone, mening any negative thoughts on Jews will result in instant execution.
The problem with goyim is they look at Jews the same as them – “all God’s children” and we all know that Jews, most certainly, don’t share the same views about the goyim.
EXACTLY. But try to get historically ignorant, brainwashed, “humanist”, “liberal”, “anti-commie”, “anti-socialist”, “anti-Russian”, “anti-fascist”, “Trotskyite”, etc., etc., etc. sheeple idiots to understand this…
Not really.
It is a rather good MOVIE depiction of a firefight, but….NO..most of it is not realistic.
I won’t explain here why not. No desire to do “online training”, especially in the current schizophrenic and hysterical climate re “bad guns” around here.
Just this: the attacking force was US Army in mid 60’s. The objective was seizing an airfield held by serious OPFOR.
The weapons and tactics of the attacker would’ve been quite different. That for CiC.
As for small unit tactics,.30 gunners. defense. would have not behaved, fired, whatever, as they did in the movie.
Etc…etc…etc…
Make of my statement what you will.
As for
take a look at Mohamedan warfare in Syria.
And, ’50 CAL is an excellent antipersonnel weapon. Been recognized and used as such since WW2.
Like the vast majority of ignorant, hate-filled anti-Whites, you’re clearly not very bright. Please allow me to introduce you to a concept that of which most leftists/ anti-Whites seem to be entirely unaware:
https://infogalactic.com/info/Per_capita
As in:
https://voiceofeurope.com/2019/03/christians-living-in-a-muslim-country-143-times-more-likely-to-be-killed-by-a-muslim-than-vice-versa/
“Christians living in a Muslim country ‘143 times more likely’ to be killed by a Muslim than vice versa”
You’re welcome. Think nothing of it — I’m always glad to assist the differently-cognitively-abled.
This unfortunate event was clearly a great tragedy. But it would be a far greater tragedy if we were to allow ignorant, hate-filled anti-Whites and Christophobes like yourself to seize upon the acts of a single, clearly mentally-disturbed individual as some sort of “justification” for their mindless hatred — and for further attacks. Ensuring adequate police protection for Whites and Christians, to guard against this sort of backlash, should be our highest priority in the aftermath of this incident.
And we should pray for the victims, of course.
O, ye of little faith!
Thou shalt incur an abominable wrath, shackled by the fetters of thy own contumacy, thy muzzle submerged in a trough of septic effluvium.
Or something like that.
That was a long and meandering response to a simple statement: The flight of Muslims from the Wars for Israel & oil is no different than the flight of Jews from the frontiers of WWII.
It was your idea to compare the flight from war and destruction to bacterial behavior, “Bacteria migrate to sugar and away from acid.” Your pain from being compared with Muslims is tangible.
Quaddaffi was quite articulate when warning western idiot-deciders about the uncontrolled migration from sub-Saharan Africa. But of course, the Oded Yinon subhuman plan has been worshiped with such intensity by ziocons that the words of a true statesman meant nothing for the idiot-deciders; the Jewish State — and its emissaries Israel-firsters — could not wait to see the beginning of “humanitarian interventions” in the Middle East, these veritable wars of aggression.
Sean writes, “Helping Muslim countries to achieve peace, stability and development is not going to make it more difficult for their people to migrate to Europe, quite the opposite.”
— How do you know? Your lot has been viciously anti-Muslim. Zionists have been very active (and successful) at promoting the destruction of the functioning Muslim states and at preventing “peace, stability, and development” in the Middle East.
To be true to yourself, you should advocate the immediate termination of any support for the Jewish State, whether moral or material, since this state is incapable of being a peaceful and law-abiding member of the community of nations. Nothing but hate, disorder, death, treason, and subversion of western values have been coming from the Jewish State and its apologists and loyalists.
“You do not need hate for that; and Tarrant did not hate his victims, judging by his writing. He even wrote about the great friends he made in Turkey.”
Well, if you need further confirmation that the old folks were correct and first-person-shooter video games are poisonous, I don’t know what it would be.
“The Cold War Ides of March:” http://thesaker.is/the-cold-war-ides-of-march/
Comment section:
It seems that the hunchback tribe (“only the grave will cure the hunchback”) is incapable of appreciating the peace and prosperity provided for the Jews by western civilization.
The Jews have been looking for Amalec. Period. Today, the Amalec are Iranians, Syrians, and Russians. To kill Amalec, the Jews have created/supported/promoted “moderate terrorists” in the Middle East (ISIS) and neo-Nazi (banderites) in Ukraine (hello, holo-biz!). What a miserable tribe…
As for the US/EU “deciders,” the thorough weeding out of the principled, intelligent and competent individuals from both government and military has left the European and American citizenry at large helpless in the face of the voracious parasitizing corporate/financial profiteers as well as lunatic mythologists of “promised land.”
Israel, the utmost expression of the “liberal global order.”
I’m old enough to remember when the Ohio river used to catch on fire. Yea, whitey was quite the steward(eye roll).
But don’t you know that Aborigines are inferior because they have no “technology.” Even though they survive in deserts where white men quickly die.
You haven’t been reading carefully here at the website of geniuses just because they are white.
“He supported the Iraq War because Saddam Hussein ran a regime that tortured Shias and any Sunnis who did not operate as State Spys. He gassed Kurds. He was a sadistic super freak- unchecked.”
— Was not the US providing the chemical weaponry for Saddam? And since when the apologists of Israel have developed such purity of heart? — Bibi and Kushner are good friends with MbS: https://thinkprogress.org/cia-fbi-experts-doubt-theory-jamal-khashoggi-died-botched-saudi-interrogation-c95db8d70d22/
Certain Madame Albright (of Jewish descent) has clearly approved the death of 500.000 Iraqi children:
As for “sadistic super freak- unchecked,” look no farther than Bibi, Avi, and the Jewish State murdering Palestinian children, journalists, and medics. Here is the flower of Israeli settlers: https://mondoweiss.net/2018/06/settlers-celebrate-palestinian/
Hitchens joined baby Bush & Cheney and the ziocon crowd while descending from a more or less decent human being before the “war of terror”
down to a ready informer on a “subversive thinker:” https://consortiumnews.com/2012/01/02/triangulations-of-christopher-hitchens/
As for your insults, bad manners are characteristic for Israelis on this forum. Reflects on your upbringing.
Cater to not cater for.
Didn’t anybody notice that there was another massacre of much greater extent the same day? Hmm.
not quite nz.
battle of Karameh, 21 March 1968
Maybe IS remembers?
Maybe this gets posted?
The Jewish identity is an ethno-religious identity, i.e. one is a Jew due to descent (from a Jewish mother), but one can also become a Jew by conversion. Conversion happened in Israel in ancient times (think the story of Ruth), during the Maccabaean period (which you mentioned) and in the Diaspora throughout history. That is the reason why there are Jews of so many racial types. The slogan “Jews are Edom”, which one sometimes hears, is of course nonsense. Some Edomites converted to Judaism, but only added to the mix without replacing it. Ashkenazi Jews are for about 50% of Gentile Italian descent. Ethiopian and Yemenite Jews are mainly from local descent. A Jewish “race” does not exist, but due to long periods of inbreeding local groups of Jews became homogenized. Most Jewish groups do have genes of Jews from Palestine, but their phenotypes can widely differ.
Doesn’t it occur to you that the video might be a deliberate fake but the massacre was entirely real. The results of this might be going entirely according to plan.
I’m old enough to remember when the Ohio river used to catch on fire. Yea, whitey was quite the steward(eye roll).
Exceptions don’t make the rule. Eye Roll back at you.
A tribe, or group of people has to be advanced enough to look outward toward the land.
Most of the Western World is under debt control, so they have to abuse the land to extract, to pay off debts. For example, Russia in the 90’s was put into dollar debts and converted to an extraction economy.
John Smith of the Virginia Colony (first settlers) noted about the Indians: They would kill all animals young and old alike, and thus had no husbandry of nature.
In general, if you survey the world, whites tend toward conserving nature, despite being under pressure to convert earth to pay debts.
As long as Muslims stay in their own countries, Islam is only a problem for Muslims themselves. Islam-as-a-problem-for-us is mainly an immigration problem. The Islamic world as a whole is militarily too weak to conquer the West.
I guess most of those “Muslim terrorist attacks” were false flags. I don’t like Islam, but we should not falsely accuse Muslims.
US/Israeli death squad strikes again. Coming up next, Saudi death squad for the “retaliation” attack. Funny this event happened to another country supporting the Palestinian cause, much like the 2011 Norway Massacre carried out by Christian Zionist mercenary Anders Breivik against Norway’s Young Labour Party, also supporters of the Palestinian cause.
Why do these guys never go after the real culprits? Just go after the fellow slaves?
The video has been edited, to cause confusion and doubt, like a lot of 9/11 videos.
I agree that greed is the root cause of it all, read Smedley Butler, imperialism is the enemy of civilized humanity. War, mass migration, mass poverty, the cause is always the same…
Greed, imperialism, capitalism = root cause.
For every one billionaire in America there are about 70,000 people living in poverty
No worries, turn the Fox News or John Hagee back on and you’ll feel all better. Everything is awesome! Trust the plan! We must support Trump! Woo Hoo capitalism!
But don’t you know that Aborigines are inferior because they have no “technology.” Even though they survive in deserts where white men quickly die.
Aboriginals are adapted to their environment over thousands of years, in the same way that whites were adapted to cold, especially during the fourth ice ages. Being adapted to your environment is not proof of superiority.
North East Asians, are even more adapted to ice age conditions than whites, with high in-group cohesion and shaming cultures.
Aboriginals can sleep outdoors naked without the elements disturbing them, and hunter gathered grubs, which is one reason why the white settlers in Australia classified aboriginals as fauna. Aboriginals didn’t have much in the way of civilization trappings… actually nothing.
Sorry if history is inconvenient. Genetic distance between African’s and Aboriginals is so great that any progeny tends to be female only or sterile…. the two groups have almost speciated due to long genetic separation.
That has occurred to me too and if it so then it’s quite clever and very devious. One thing that does appear to be for real though is the phone video on veterans today website showing another person with a weapon standing guard at the entrance when the shooter goes inside. The “news” media are all reporting a lone gunman which is contradicted by that short video.
Greed: noun: intense and selfish desire for something, especially wealth, power, or food.
synonyms: avarice, greediness, rapacity, avidity, possessiveness, materialism, etc.
Hallelujah, you must be so content to be a citizen of the ZUSA then, since the ZUS have all that in spades!!
Nothing wrong then with Wall Street, Organized Jews, the military security complex, corporations taking ZUS jobs elsewhere in order to maximize profits for a tiny minority, etc, right?
50 million Americans living in poverty, even with benefits – US Census
https://www.rt.com/usa/us-poverty-rate-50-million-393/
https://phys.org/news/2016-03-american-children-poverty-line.html
Well, I suppose European colonialism was all about taking “civilization” to sub-human savages…
Current US economic and military imperialism is also all about making the world a better place, I suppose.
Or is it?
Bolton: We’re Taking Venezuela’s Oil
RonPaulLibertyReport
Your level of intellectual dishonesty never ceases to amaze me.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Sentinel_Island
If North Sentinal Island was under Washington’s jurisdiction every native would either be subjugated with a bible and a cross, or killed; after which the survivors would be forced to pay rent. Then, and only then some liberal trope would pass legislation to protect a one eyed, clubbed footed tweety bird, and everyone would feel good about themselves. It’s called “Justice”
>Like the vast majority of ignorant, hate-filled anti-Whites, you’re clearly not very bright.<
All right, Jimmy. Relax a bit. Take a deep breath. I understand you're flustered, but there's no need for any name-calling. We're adults, after all, right?
I followed the link to the stat you posted, but couldn't find any reference to analytical methodology that provides contextual detail. That's fairly important, since, as in the case of the Nigerian stats, such details make all the difference. But let's assume for a moment that the statistic reflects entirely unprovoked attacks. When I look at the available information, I notice that it's all recent, much more recent than say, the invasion of Iraq by American coalition forces lied into an entirely unnecessary war by Israel — a war which a predominantly white, predominantly Christian nation supported in its inception, one that featured regular attacks upon Muslims in their homeland such as this one, or exposed such scandalous behavior as that which occurred at Abu Ghraib. This extremism, in turn, gave rise to such groups as ISIS, who are responsible for the majority of those attacks against Christians which you cite.
The Muslim perps hold a guilt-by-association view of events that lumps all Christians in with the Christian extremists who once occupied Iraq and continue to clamor for further bloodshed against Muslims. It’s a dangerous perspective that ironically mirrors the logical fallacy applied by Christians in lumping all Muslims in with the Muslim extremists of ISIS.
The game is called “Let’s you and him fight,” and it originates from the one nation that stands to benefit from a clash of western and Muslim civilizations, that being Israel. Israel wrote the plan for America’s war in Iraq, which bred ISIS and spurred the mass migration of Syrians to Europe. Having sown such division and discord, not a single nation proximate to Israel poses any viable threat. It’s only a matter of time before Israel exploits the status quo in order to expand its territory into land it imagines it was “promised” many moons ago, land that must be cleansed of both Muslims and Christians before it can be claimed.
I have nothing against white people, and as you can see, my words are not hateful. I may be ignorant of many things, but where Muslims and Christians are concerned, I know exactly who their common enemy is.
Question is … Do you?
There you go again with exception makes the rule illogic.
Statistics are big data, with patterns.
For every one of your “exceptions” I can find counter examples.
On AVERAGE, whites tend to conserve nature. What part about the word AVERAGE do you not understand?
I can also make the claim that on AVERAGE Japanese people also conserve nature.
Then you would make a counter claim… but, but, but but but, Japanese eat whales or something else inane, using exception makes the rule illogic. Yes, Japanese do not conserve whales.
Maybe we should condemn Japanese along with eviiiiil whites?
What kind of Muslims and Christians? It is better to be more precise.
Zionist Christians have been duped. We can also say that Wahhabi Sunni Takfiri’s are also dupes.
Yes, it is in Jewish Zionist interests to have Christians and Muslims fighting.
Zion benefits when it takes the land between Tigris and Euphrates. Jews then become their own Messiah.
White men prefer to drive through deserts in air conditioned comfort or if they are in a rush fly over it.
Josephus is categorical ‘Hyrcanus subdued ALL the Idumeans’… and ‘that they were hereafter no other than Jews’. If Josephus is ‘non-sensical, so be it.
Of course the process started with the first Maccabees. Mattathias forcibly circumcised all children found in the borders of Israel. The proselytes became Jews as well: ‘Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees hypocrites! You traverse land and sea to win a single convert, and when he becomes one, you make him twice as much a son of hell as you are”.
An excellent summation. Even if one doesn’t fully believe the official narrative this discussion still flies.
When I did graduate work I included in my thesis that Muslims in Nigeria had killed several thousand non-Muslims. My advisor saw this n made me remove the passage. She said “That can’t be true. You need to take that out.” So I had to take it out. It was true, of course. But, as has been said, some people just “can’t handle the truth.” This attitude seems to have spread thruout the rest of academia.
2004 Israel–New Zealand passport scandal
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004_Israel–New_Zealand_passport_scandal
2005 Aircraft failure leaves Clark bruised and shaken
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=10120387
2011 – Mossad spy ring ‘unearthed because of Christchurch earthquake’
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/australiaandthepacific/newzealand/8649223/Mossad-spy-ring-unearthed-because-of-Christchurch-earthquake.html
2011- “two Israeli teams arrived in Christchurch: an unaccredited urban search and rescue team that was escorted from the CBD after they were found in a restricted area, and a forensics team that allegedly had access to a national police database”
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=10739852
2015 – Jihadis from New Zealand? Who does recruitment and radicalization?
https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/view/new-zealands-jihadis
2016- Netanyahu ‘told New Zealand backing UN vote would be declaration of war’ (2016)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/dec/28/netanyahu-told-new-zealand-backing-un-vote-would-be-declaration-of-war
2017 -Israel permanently downgrades its ties to New Zealand
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-said-to-permanently-downgrade-ties-to-new-zealand-senegal/
2018 – Jacinda Ardern says US embassy in Jerusalem hurts peace process, as dozens of Palestinians are killed
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/103901797/jacinda-ardern-says-us-embassy-in-jerusalem-not-way-towards-resolution
Are you kidding me? IS must never have visited the Soviet Union. When I was there, GREED WAS EVERYTHING AND EVERYWHERE! No one would ever lift a finger without getting a bribe first. Every encounter centered on money, how to get it, how to make more, how to get out of the country so they could focus on getting rich. No one had the slightest interest in anything at all except money, n the swindles, n smuggling operations, n cock-eyed schemes for getting money were everywhere. Always dollars, BTW. By the 80’s the entire Soviet economy was running on American dollars, nobody having any interest in rubles, which people often just threw in the gutter.
Huh? This shows a profound ignorance of “all great religions”. Peace has nothing to do their core principles. One could just as well say that the core of all great religions is WAR, n one would be just as accurate.
In the Soviet Russia, the surplus was formed by synergy and given to all, instead of being gobbled up by your bankers-billionaires. Greed is not producing, it is taking.
My cultural expropriation meter has been triggered. I suspect you are typing on a computer designed n built by white male Europeans; that you drove somewhere today in a vehicle designed n built by white male Europeans; that you used a cell phone designed n built by white male Europeans; n that you came from a country that did not have the wheel until white male Europeans brought it.
None of this brainpower came from any equatorial country, n the resources used to make these devices were considered valueless by locals until white male Europeans gave them value. I could go on… but there is no way anyone will change your selfish provincial outlook with its outrage add-on.
You confuse greed with desire to have a plastic bag or a pair of jeans. Greed is a desire to own all plastic bags and all jeans there are.
Elimination of greed had been done by hard guys in leather jackets and Mauser guns, by CheKa, not by spiritual awakening only.
If the massacre was real then why fake the video ? Why not simply film the massacre ?
It’s ironic that Tarrant ‘only’ did at home what the globalist governments do and support abroad.
If 49 people did actually die then the video is almost certainly fake. That number of deaths would probably need more than one shooter. People run pretty fast once bullets start flying.
But they are NOT “staying in their own countries”, are they? On the contrary – they are demographically colonizing non-Muslim, especially WHITE NON-MUSLIM countries. And any people that try to keep them AWAY FROM their countries out of a simple self-preservation instinct, are slandered as “racist”, “fascist” etc. by the globalist, open-borders, mass-immigration idiots of BOTH the right AND the left.
Nonsense. The Muslim terror attacks were very real. You show yourself to be just another clueless and gullible “liberal” fool with this comment.
The only reason that the Aborigines didn’t wipe out much of Australia’s fauna and wreck it ecologically was that they lacked the technology, including everything that would have allowed their population to explode. And now that Australia has been doing a reasonable job of saving the environment for about 60 years it is non Aborigines who are responsible even where a few local Aborigines are employed.
The omission of a working definition of terror is one. The accent on gaming is a derailing into rant. If not Shamir should have persisted into the body count, as Karlin, a next generation champion of the same, into the greater efficiency of Tarrant versus some others.
The omission of state actors playing the game of terror, then in a secondary pulse exploiting the psychology of the masses is far more serious.
It all starts with setting up populations, Shia versus Sunny, Whites versus Negros and fill your own list of possible devides, Muslim as to Christian, Jew middle classes out of a job, Jew fringes, and Jew elites, and on. This is done on scale by state actors, not exceptional instances of lone wolves.
One of the major tools beyond terror, and media manipulation is mmigration, locally and globally. A consequence of the serious state sponsored terror in the Middle East for one. Syria, Gaza, Irak, fill in your own. That causes migrations as a secured outcome. Now we did not say immigration to the US and EU the direction of the migrations is seriously imposed to the ignorant masses by cheap consumerism, the low end religion of Financial Capitalism. The intent of our Western elites (Jewish elites dominated), to play the soft core version of the terror game at home, politically and culturally set up divides of intra US and EU populations so as to better manipulate them.
Omission, keeping silent, on the above phenomena, their mention, supposes one of two. Shamir counts on the ignorance of the audience, or the audience filling in for themselves the missing context as a whole, so as to do Shamir’s work. Take your pick. We guess that it is the first at issue, after all, then who would need to read Shamir’s tweet.
The lasting effect of writing for a living, is …words, wordcount. If Shamir would condense, everything he has to say, out of everything he has said over the course of his career, his philosophy in the naked, add complacently as to the meaningful historical facts in context, it would be a matter of shrinking into oblivion, between what is said as to what has meaning in a rational, enduring manner, nothing much would be left.
>Zionist Christians have been duped. We can also say that Wahhabi Sunni Takfiri’s are also dupes.
Thank you for your comment. I prefer the term “extremist” for both parties, though in truth, there’s nothing much “Christian” or “Muslim” about their attitude toward each other. (Yes, this view isn’t politically correct according to those who insist upon advocating the Huntington thesis, but it remains true at its core.) Though the term “Wahhabi” has found new life, I substitute it with “neo-Salafi.” “Salafi” is a reference to the early generation of Muslims, and many Arab world Muslims self-apply it, but only a handful of them are extremist.
>Zion benefits when it takes the land between Tigris and Euphrates.
I believe you mean the land between the Nile and Euphrates, a swathe of terrain considerably larger than what we’ve been led to believe.
As an annex,
One of the major consequences of terror, the real meaningful one, state sponsored terror, and media manipulation as Shamir’s to mask it, is migrations, locally and globally.
Add to the phenomenon of terror, Financial Capitalism and now, out of necessity Military (terror, policing) Capitalism, having the consequence of growing world populations, out of proportion as to different groups. In a single word the effect of breeding which acts discriminately on different populations for psychological reasons. All indiscriminately suffer from toxicity and exhaustion of resources.
The above are manipulations of our elites globally, interpreted in rag-tag manners, they themselves having a fit of myopy, phenomena, tools of power, desirable for now, and by design, yet impossible in the long run.
At the loosing end stands the global Deplorable, ignorant, packed into a ghetto of cheap consumerism, sedated with palm oil and corn syrup, under the anesthetics of cocooned existence, infused by junk ignorance, disoriented in their need for identity, the green hair, shirt wearing youngsters clutching a “smart” phone.
Are you really taking on a righteous stance? A la David Frum, Ari Fleischer, baby Bush, Wolfowitz, and Cheney the Traitor?
How about stopping the Wars for Israel & oil and joining other nations in building a better future for this planet and for our children? — No, no, that would be non-Evangelical: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article35747.htm
“16 Years Later And The Bush Administration Is STILL Lying About Iraq,” https://trofire.com/2019/03/21/16-years-later-and-the-bush-administration-is-still-lying-about-iraq/
No race was a steward but the fact remains that it’s the whites across the world who are overwhelmingly volunteering for animal/human welfare and nature preservation groups. This is an easily-observable fact.
Learn to relax. LOL!!!
Consumerism is the first dominant global religion, beats the promise of Heaven. Consuming first is as much Muslim theology as Christian despair. The Popes had no choice, either bend to it, abide time, or perish.
A little bit as the Chinese race to control what is left in the resource race globally, masking it in the promise of cheap consumer items flows (who needs a Silk Road to peddle plastic polution), to abide and survive the Military Capitalism of the West.
Opportunistic, Real Politik both, add Financial Capitalism as a third, and lets diligently observe the quest for the soul of the global commoner. Is it going to be the moron we suspect, or are the global masses somehow going to morph into qualitative local populations, which of course would make all the above elite strategies impracticable. The global elites would not survive this paradigm change.
Hold your hart!
“The Islamic world as a whole is militarily too weak to conquer the West.”
— This is why the criminal corporatists (financial sector & MIC) have used human fodder to invade the Islamic world to steal its resources. “Iraq, Libya, Syria: Extensive US-NATO War Crimes:” https://www.globalresearch.ca/iraq-libya-syria-extensive-war-crimes-how-the-media-buries-the-evidence/5339881
The only democracy in the ME: https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/how-rule-rabbis-fuelling-holy-war-israel
Probably you’ve been there in late 80s – early 90s.
Still those “all Idumeans” were a small minority compared the the rest of the Jewish population. They were closely related to the Jews anyway.
Thank you. I read half, have it prepared to read in full tomorrow.
I don’t know much you have read of the Pell case, the procedural ugliness of how it was conducted (I will not go to details here, since you may know, but can supply them if not).
The chance that he is guilty is zero, but he is imprisoned now, until at least mid-year.
Yes, but it is our elite (or should I write (((elite))) ?) that is responsible for this situation. The Muslims merely take advantage of the opportunity, they have not created it.
It is exactly the “gullible” who don’t see through the false flags.
What are you talking about?? What “righteous stance”???
When did I say that I support the neocon and Christian Zionist bastards; or their Iraq Attaq which had nothing to do with fighting Islamism, but was naked aggression based on lies against a secular nationalist, socialistic Arab state which had been a Soviet ally and Zionism/Islamism opponent – carried out in collusion with the shariah petro-monarchs of the Persian Gulf?
You seem to be seriously confused…
Abandon Islamism. It’ll make you freer; and your IQ will jump 20-30 points instantly.
No argument there – you are completely correct.
Calling everything a “false flag” out of hand without actually having any reliable evidence that it IS a false-flag, just to fit one’s emotional preconceptions, is an exercise in self-delusion and wishful thinking.
Only if you promise me it will be as high as your IQ 🙁
Please go into the details anyway. If you are able to say the chance that Pell is guilty is zero you must have strong reasons to say so, or strong religious fanaticism. Which? What reasons?
If hightailing it to Israel isn’t evidence of a false flag operation, I don’t know what is…
https://intellectualobserver.com/the-fifth-suspect-of-christchurch-shootings-has-defected-to-israel/?
Yeah, and these are the same whites who are promoting abortion including the ninth month of pregnancy…
Go figure…
The Muhammadan Invasion began in 600 AD
The Christian Crusades spanned 176 years, from 1096 AD to 1272 AD.
Europe expelled the Muhammadans, from 1300 AD to 1650 AD.
This WAR with Islam has been going on a while.
Have you read of it?
Since you are asking, and I am still awake,
I will give a summary.
I. When Pell was in formation as a priest, in a neighbouring seminary were a child molester, whose name I forget now and a later apostate, Bongiorno, who is the bid-time leftist bullshit artist. It would not be at all surprising if Bongiorno also had a distasteful taste for the young. He certainly knew of his fellow seminarian’s tastes, and his reasons for apostasy had nothing to do with objection to his former colleague’s behaviour.
II. George Pell became a priest. Bongiorno became a hack.
III. Pell became, in succession, Bishop, Archbishop, then Cardinal, accompanied by a chorus of leftist whining, because he was a serious Christian, Borgiono prominent among the critics.
IV. I have no respect for Berdoglio (sure. I know Catholics are supposed to respect the Pope, this one is such a moron, I won’t pray for him.
One good thing he tried to do, wa to clean the Augean stables of Vatican finance. He recruited Cardinal Pell for that. Pell is widely reputed to have been very effective in that role.
V
Meanwhile, the former priest Bongiorno (imho, a true child molester, but I suppose that it was only same-sex, so doesn’t count now) not the least, other journalists, and the lesbian fatsoes in the victorian police were whipping up a firestsorm against Pell.
Vi.
Pell, knowing that he is innocent, returns. However, the sitation at the trial is very strange. A media (bullsiit in itself) blockout is imposed from the start.
The jury acquits him, 10 to 2
VII.
The state, while maintaining the press-gag, mounts another trial under gag, who are, it seems, especially selected morons, so they vote to convict.
VIIi.
Cardinal Pell is now in solitary confinement, on the word of a liar.
The goyim know. No-one trusts the (((establishment))) talking heads anymore.
In related news: despite the MSM’s forced narrative about people returning their weapons en masse in NZ, only 37 weapons were brought in. That’s out of 1.2 million registered and nobody-knows-how-many unregistered weapons.
Not necessarily. These are not Left-Right issues so smart people can be pro-environment without buying into the pro-abortion and Global Warming narratives.
True, and too many Western people are completely clueless – by (((design))). Christian Crusades were a very, very late response to centuries of uninterrupted Muslim warfare and slavery.
I hate and want to see eternal ban on third trimester (just show people, it is murder ), and largely on second. As if they can’t tell by the second, the only ones who can’t are senseless, or more usually, plain liars.
It is a shame that such sensless women were not themselves aborted.
After Multiple Reports About New Zealanders Turning In Guns, Guess How Many Actually Did It?
Even “speaking” (if we can call it that) in a White language – English!
The colonization trope is a big time COPE – 3rd worlders incapable of admitting to themselves that they have not been, and will never be capable of, building a 1st world country.
“These loans drained Greece of money and paved the way for unending war.
Additionally, there were Jews making silver debts on Greek population.
It is always about the money, and nations as well as people, do not know what they are doing, and get trapped.”
Totally disagree. Athens had its largely coerced Alliance. It was engaging in Tiger-by-the tail imperialism and started the wars with huge piles of money . The War started because of the human factors of greed, power, and perceived survival, and honor. Once along the path of imperialism, it had to keep up its tribute coming along…hence tiger by the tail…its ‘allies.’
Try Victor Davis Hanson’s A War Like No Other, 2005. He is a military historian, and gets these days lots of play on Fox Jews.
He discusses the money greatly inasmuch as logistics and money is the second part of war, the first part being motivation. Power also is not just money. Power is a personal as well as a state goal.
Part of the motivation included Honor and Courage/fighting ability.
In a time of few avenues for gaining prestige, soldiering was the first thing for most people.
Also, as in our own recent times, 90% of the people were on the land…agriculturalists.
Scarcity was a given.
If you are going to fight with somebody, it is going to be your spouse, your friends, your neighbors.
Greeks combined to fight off Persia, then left to their own, they began fighting,
Athens claimed the moral high ground with its banner of Democracy. This was attractive to most Greeks who wanted a say …citizenship.
The psychodynamics of democracy/citizenship as well as Thucidides’ criticisms of the Athenian Assembly’s emotionalism…and what Aristotle called the “spirited”.psychology of the Greeks, helped lead to war, as well as general accomplishment.
Our own spirited character as Whites leads also to lots of competition for prestige as well as to striving for excellence. And we are also fighters from fistfights to soldiering.
The Chinese are not spirited. They are slaves. You can see it around here where I live…Silicon Valley.
Oriental Despotism depends on psychological passivity.
The average Chinese can sit at his desk all day long…just chugging away. etc.
So for the Greeks Pel. war, money was always secondary, not primary.
Money is the vulgar reductionism of marxists and B students. Power is first and part of that is personal power, in which money plays not the first part.
Also, ponder Heraclitus…War is the Father of Us All. Joe Webb
{Crusades were a very, very late response to centuries of uninterrupted Muslim warfare and slavery.}
Key word – response.
Middle East had no Muslims.
Now it’s near 100% Muslim.
Asia Minor had no Muslims.
Now it’s near 100% Muslim, its indigenous Christian populations exterminated.
The list goes on.
People can be pro-environment, but there is a large communist streak within the environmental movement. When environmentalists push governments to make privately-owned property “off-limits” for legal use without compensating the property owner, THAT, my friend is communism at its best. Property that cannot be used is next to useless.
If environmentalists want to restrict land use, let them purchase the property themselves rather than use the courts to deprive landowners of their rights.
Massive overpopulation is one of the main weapons used in white genocide. And lots of white so-called conservatives, impatient for their own replacement, want more breeding to supply additional customers for corporations.
there are extreme cucks like Jeb! out there, to be sure, but the main motivating principle behind the “cuckservative”, or Cato type of libertarian cucks, are motivated by greed.
Insatiable, infinite, rotted soul – greed.
They’re the ones you see at the Chamber of Commerce, always demanding mass immigration.
Or the cucks at the GOP, like Paul Ryan, whose greed will be fed when he’s handed a lucrative position as payback for licking Sheldon Adelson’s private parts all those years in office.
The white men who advocate for the ethnic and cultural destruction of their own nations, to bolter their personal wealth and position, are by far the most loathsome of all immigration proponents.
Even Jewish supremacists are less execrable, because at least they’re serving the (genocidal) schemes of their own tribe. But the cucks are serving their avarice, or the Jewish supremacists (or both) against the interests of their own, and surely there ought to be a place in Hell at Dante’s n-th, for them.
Right down there with Ten Kennedy and John McBloodstain.
I have to agree. I’ve been enjoying of video gaming from the Atari Age to the Steam Age. My virtual kill count probably exceeds the human population of the planet. Yet somehow I ended up valuing both living things and anti-war movements. Go figure.
A healthy awareness of this “discrepancy” may also explain why I can read any flavor of extreme online opinion and not feel compelled to silence it. Given a decent upbringing, real vs. virtual is not a difficult distinction to expect from anyone with an average level of mental health.
Why is there nothing said about the “biggest” white supremacist in history?
The perfect man, NOT, defective DNA.
Muhammad was WHITE!
http://quranx.com/Hadith/Muslim/Reference/Hadith-2340/
Muhammad was a dwarf and fat!
http://sunnah.com/abudawud/42/154
Quran 3:110
You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind.
You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah .
If only the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them.
Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient.
The jews weaponized immigration against us.
The coming demographic tsunami is set to destroy every white country on earth.
And barring some kind of miracle, the jews are going to succeed.
Exactly. Here’s a 5 min video shedding some light on the “evil” crusades:
Bill Warner, PhD: Jihad vs Crusades
Another proud MO. Here are a few of the latest from the religion of peas.
Jihad Report: Mar 09, 2019 – Mar 15, 2019, https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/
Attacks 25
Killed 149
Injured 91
Suicide Blasts 2
Countries 12
Jihad Report: February, 2019, https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30
Attacks 151
Killed 888
Injured 555
Suicide Blasts 10
Countries 23
“Left’s Beef with White People, Explained.”
You do point to the core issues we are facing (and nobody appears to be focused on….), but, there are other, not so core problems, we have.
In this particular case, it’s simply Islam which is fundamentally incompatible with the way of life in Westen democracies.
One or another. Can’t be both. Simple as that.
So, it’s about layers of danger, imminent threats, levels of threat, things like that.
Let’s imagine two scenarios:
1. Global “consumer drone” world ruled by “1 %”.
2. Global Islamic world, ruled by mullahs.
Which one you’d prefer?
Or, let’s go step below, like New Zealand, for example.
1. An island village filled with “deplorables” ruled by “globalist” crowd (as it’s almost at the moment)
2. A small island Islamist state.
Problem with Islam is….well….I am not going there here. Let’s just say that, for example, New Zealand populated with 51 % of “deplorables” is one thing; populated with 51 % Muslims quite another.
Should I have to choose between those two, as it looks like at the moment, well…it’s easy. Having said that, it’s also easy for any Muslim too. Simple as that.
One or another.
It’s funny how some of you Islamist types, after spewing vile offensive rubbish and getting called out on it in a mostly non-Islamic group, many times play the “Relax, dude, it’s chill” game, trying to make out the other side to be an overreacting hotheaded hick. This is a tactic that should be studied, IMO.
What I said about Islam and your IQ stands, though.
IF true, that’s not “evidence of a false flag operation”. It’s just evidence of seeking personal protection, and thinking that is where he could find it.
It looks like there are lots of Fake Video/False Flag people on this comment-thread. I’m absolutely no expert at judging the realism of videos, but here’s a simple question for you…
My strong impression is that most of you believe that the Fake Video was produced by some Western intelligence service in support of a False Flag narrative, maybe aimed at gun control or something.
Yet you all claim that the video was utterly, ridiculously fake, no better than what some teenager could produce in his bedroom.
Are Western intelligence so totally incompetent that they can’t produce a better video, with all the time in the world to prepare for the attack? Don’t they have billions of dollars in their budgets?
I’ve always very skeptical of these False Flag/Fake Video conspiracy theories, but I suppose they’re possible. But leaving that aside, why would anyone produce an *obviously* fake video?
And since the shooter was captured alive and will be standing trial, what’s your theory about that? Is he also fake and all the grieving relatives are fake and the trial will also be fake?
Or is it just the video that’s fake?
The question of “incompetence” in faking in false flag operations could be raised for almost all such events. Take 9/11 : one of the hi-jacker’s passport would have survived to heat of a fire that melted steel. No parts of the plane allegedly crashed in Shanksville were ever found. Pilots could never make a turn at the Pentagon at that height and at that speed etc, etc. On close inspection all such stories fall apart, but “they” keep on fabricating them. That could mean they are really that incompetent (very unlikely)…or they simply don’t care, having utter contempt for the masses that swallow anything from the media. In that case chutzpah is at play (sorry for the ethnic allusion).
“Everybody with a Pulse… Needs to Understand This… Now!!”
In actual combat the person at the sharp end may have state of the art training and military experience. but is still going to have the primary objective of not being killed almost 100% of the time. Helus is 100% dead. The NZ streaming shows an absence of police. No one is rushing through a door against an AR15. Tarrant achieved being taken alive and held in prison isolation for the rest of his life, and that may well have been have been his objective. Seriously.
Actually the most astounding thing to me about aboriginals is their marked visual sense particularly
their art. Not only the traditional paintings but also three dimensional work. They seem to adapt to Western traditions in art with ease. I saw a remarkable exhibition in Brisbane a while ago. The Torres Strait people are really good at intaglio and other forms of printmaking.
At an exhibition in Auckland not so long ago there were great examples of traditonal painting and other sophisticated photographic and video work. One room had, a huge stunning piece of abstraction filling nearly an entire wall. I walked over to look at who had done this and it was an aboriginal woman aged eighty. The quality of their own art has a distinctive light, magical and even droll quality about it. Mysterious people indeed.
What if a real massacre was recorded on video, then that recording was altered to make it look like a fake and then the modified version was released and decried as proof of a fake massacre? This would seem to be a clever and devious way to discredit all truth theorists, sometimes referred to as conspiracy theorists. Future claims by them would be much easier to ridicule. I think that was the point of the comment by Waitemata.
It’s hard to deny the fact that the entire institution covered up for and enabled serial child sexual abusers and surely Pell is guilty of that much at the very least. Just as a getaway driver is also considered equally guilty of murder should the robbery result in the death of victims so Pell is guilty as an accessory to the vile (repeated) crimes of priests “under him”, pardon the pun.
I think his sentence was quite lenient considering and it is just his advanced age that draws some misplaced sympathy. I would have added 5 years for being such an arrogant prick as well as his non-cooperation with the legal process. Guilty M’Lud! Just my 2c.
Agreed. Israelis with US Zionist collaborators set up the “Big Wedding” 9/11 operation that murdered 3000 Americans.
Most…….of………..the time.
O.K.
O.K.
Not quite sure what are you trying to say here. That if somebody with an AR15 is holed up in some building nobody is going to rush him? As I said, no “online training” here. Having said that, there are scenarios when somebody would be…….assaulting. HOW….no talk.
No.
Part of his objective was, and I presume still is, to have lengthy Court hearings. I guess you could surmise why is that.
False flag mass shooting as deconstructive satire?
“New Zealand False Flag?”
Indeed, most countries, especially the very low IQ African ones were in fact better off during the colonial period. Just look at them now. Hence the word ‘shithole’.
I do not support the vast expenses of our military & their worldwide bases, never said I did. No strawmen please.
Not sure what you mean by “US economic imperialism”. I doubt if you do either, but then under developed types like you are generally full of it and simply do not know what they are talking about. C’est la vie.
I certainly do not support sanctions.
I certainly do not support foreign aid.
I do support tit-for-tat trade tariffs when necessary.
The US has not taken Venezuela’s oil and is not about to. Let me know when they do.
You have not demonstrated dishonesty in my views, you just don’t like them and certainly cannot refute them.
Back to square one, you failed to answer my question, “What “immense wealth” is that?”
Cheers.
Those in “living in poverty” in the US live better than most of the people in the world.
The vast majority of those “living in poverty” do so because of decisions, choices they made.
Indeed, my neighbor’s dog can sleep quite comfortably outside in winter time.
Monkeys can live in trees too.
Oh heck, even turtles can live in the heat of the desert.
Videos of the terror attack on the “Bataclan” theatre in Paris are widely believed to be fake too, although the attack itself and number of victims are believed to be real.
Patsy terrorists are used and identified as the main culprits after the events, while the crimes are actually committed by their professional handlers to maximise the effect, the handlers of course vanishing after the events.
Images are powerful, they play on emotions and instantaneously convince the public of what the staged attack is meant to achieve. But real images are dangerous too: inconsistencies and anomalies may slip that more expert eyes will pick up. So, it is better to use fake images for a real false flag attack.
Do you have a link to this art exhibition? Many thanks.
James Fetzer – New Zealand False Flag – No One Died? UPDATE 9: 4 Proofs of CGI Fake:
1. Assailant tapes self driving to mosque
2. Nazi-era music playing from the start.
3. Feel of a video game or home movie.
4. Three fake weapons on floor of car
5. Turns in after passing three red cars
6. An officer there directing him to turn
7. Opens trunk to see plastic fake guns
8. Walks up to mosque and fires blasts
9. No blood, no screams, no bullets
10. Piles of bodies before entering room
11. There are exits, no one tries to escape
12. Close-up shots, no entry wounds
13. Fires down alley but no one there
14. Even photo of director with crew ………..:
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/03/breaking-james-fetzer-new-zealand-false-flag-no-one-died-muslim-director-of-crisis-actors-disappearing-bullet-casings-from-special-effects-call-for-international-muslim-investigation-with-full/
Regards, onebornfree
No, he couldn’t.
Their hatred for Islam and Muslims goes pretty back. It’s no use shining light on these (((trotskyites))) or whoever they are. Anything that can disturb their status quo as well as iron grip on the region is a threat more so when it so clearly against the cultural marxist nature of discourse with gender fluidity and it’s like that they can want to “proselytize” across the world.
Nonetheless good reply
The New Zealand reference makes this as good a place to annoy the usual suspects by noting what I learned from a couple of minutes on a History or similar channel TV program that visited NZ’s oldest university, founded by Scots, the University of Otago (Jim Flynn’s university for half a lifetime I think). The first woman in the British Empire to appear as counsel in court was Otago law graduate Ethel Benjamin. Yes, Jewish and, because of her, NZ even passed a law to make it possible for her to become a lawyer. And NZ’s first woman medical graduate was Emily Siedeberg whose father was Jewish.
And Australians benefited too from the release of Jewish talent by the Enlightenment as its greatest general and its first Australian Governor-General (former Chief Justice), for example, were both Jews. So what changed, if you think it changed? Zionism? Not much impact on Australia till after WW2 I think. Nazi persecution and the creation of Israel by unfinished war – nothing that Australians should have felt they caused.
For a start they wouldn’t be ruling and replacing people whose culture was 1000 and more years behind.
There have been countless instances on this very site where commenters have provided evidence where anomalies are present in cases of so-called terror events. These can be in such form as reports of drills conducted either at the same time or very recently that mirror the event. Immediate reports of multiple arrests made are only to be later downgraded to just one person arrested. Witness descriptions of the actual shooters are not matching the individuals who are later arrested. Audio/visual evidence presented as being from one event is actually proven to have been lifted from a totally different prior event etc. This is only a short and partial list of such fraudulent media reports connected to so-called terror events and some techniques are reused for subsequent events. If some of it is fraudulent then it is prudent to assume that all of it is possibly fraudulent until proven otherwise and obviously, the most devious lies are the ones which are mixed in with some truth.
The longer one chooses to remain a coincidence theorist, so the longer the odds grow against the wisdom of holding that position.
There was a more than 1000 year presence of Jews in Palestine, from the united monarchy of king David to the final expulsion of Jews by the Romans in AD 135. Wether that justifies the expropriation of Palestine from the Palestinians 1813 years later is another discussion, but the historical claims are real.
>Christian Crusades were a very, very late response to centuries of uninterrupted Muslim warfare and slavery.
Actually, it was a Byzantine governor by the name of Sharhabeel bin ‘Amr al-Ghassani who, in 629, shed first blood between Christians and Muslims by assassinating the emissary ‘Umair al-Azdi. This was the spark that ignited protracted — though not uninterrupted — war between Muslims and Christians for some time thereafter. As Muslims advanced, many Arab Christian subjects weary of the Byzantines welcomed the change of guard. North Africa saw little resistance as well, though the Berbers asserted independence and fought other Muslims after accepting Islam.
Spain languished beneath the yoke of a Christian leadership that brooked no dissent and oppressed its minorities. What replaced it was exponentially superior. In spite of this, Pope Urban would have preferred the conquest of Spain but used the Seljuk advance in the east as a pretext for capturing the Holy Land. Sure, there was slavery, but that was the order of the day. European serfs were de facto servants and enjoyed zero religious liberty, unlike slaves living in dar al-Islam. Islam was also the first religion to explicitly and repeatedly sacralize manumission of slaves and humane treatment of them; and many found their freedom as such.
So, no, we’re not clueless.
>vile offensive rubbish
All he did was say that “greed comes from godlessness.”
That’s “vile offensive rubbish” to you?
>getting called out on it
You only “call out” someone when they’re actually guilty of an offense. In your case, the offense is entirely imaginary.
>play the “Relax, dude, it’s chill” game
So remaining calm, collected and composed against your spittle-flecked rant is just a game? Is this the superiority of your whiteness talking, or are you suffering from some kind of identity crisis now?
>trying to make out the other side to be an overreacting hotheaded hick
He doesn’t have to try at all. You’re doing a bang-up job of it all by yourself, though I think you’re being offensive to hicks, of whom I’ve known many.
You are not clueless, you are lying.
Can’t vouch for the Fake Video/False Flag hypotheses, but this is worth a look:
https://thesoufancenter.org/intelbrief-the-transnational-network-that-nobody-is-talking-about/
The Azov Brigade receives generous donations from the Middle East’s Only Democracy©.
I’ve been suspicious of any kind of “lone wolf” moniker if and when it might be implied; so far things have been mum about the shooter in regards to any kind of State/faction assistance, but there is somewhat of a link here:
https://thesoufancenter.org/intelbrief-the-transnational-network-that-nobody-is-talking-about/
It would be understandable that Western States wouldn’t want their Ukro-Frankenstein back in the news.
Mr. Unz, in the comments for Christchurch Massacre Spurs Tech Totalitarians, see Comment #72(Muslim crisis actors and crisis project managers in action), and Comment #78(No socks then socks on “dead” “shooting victim”). The Veterans Today article of March 18, 2019 Undeniable Proof: CGI Used In New Zealand Shooting shows the “ejected cartridge cases” vanishing in mid-air in the “shootist’s” own video, hilarious and obvious. Also in this article is a video of an AR15 firing, so you may easily compare the fearsome roar, plume of flames, and recoil from an AR15 firing real 223Rem ammo, with the “sound and fury” of Tarrant’s weapon, quite a difference. As for the why of an obviously fake video, see Comment #25 in this article, a battle scene from Rambo 4. To my eye it is goofy and unrealistic, but even goofy and unrealistic is fiendishly difficult to pull off with a pro crew, multiple takes, and meticulous editing. Yes, the shooter is fake because he shot no one, but he must be captured alive because killing a loyal operative is bad for the morale of “your boys”, like killing the real JFK shooter who shot from the south end of the Triple Underpass would have been very bad for morale. The trial will be real, and very very short. The incarceration will be fake and in due time Tarrant will walk out like Donald DeFreeze walked from Vacaville Prison. As for “grieving relatives”, muzzies are greedy for cash, and fake mourning is easy acting, just go to any random funeral…..
“How we know New Zealand mosque shooting video is a CGI fake”
“….In our time of movies, TV and video games saturated with over-the-top violence, why would the New Zealand government take such extreme measures to prevent its citizens from seeing the video?
The answer perhaps is that if the people of New Zealand actually saw the video, they would realize the mosque shootings were a gigantic false-flag hoax perpetrated on them in order to advance gun control. …”:
https://jamesfetzer.org/2019/03/dr-eowyn-how-we-know-new-zealand-mosque-shooting-video-is-a-cgi-fake/
Regards, onebornfree
There is really no need for a high level of reality in a fake “terror attack” video or photo.
And, once the viewer believes it, it is very hard for them to reverse, and “unbelieve” it.
The video is always just one part of a two part story, a visual confirmation of what the listener/reader/viewer is being told, often via a writer/ or verbal narrator using excited, dramatic language.
The designers of these fake attacks full well know the psychology of the average individual, and how easy it is to manipulate them via false words combined with false imagery.
Its a deadly combination, and has been used with great effect by the media ever since the invention of photographs and film.
It’s the combination of pre-induced emotional excitement plus [sometimes simultaneous – simultaneous is best], visual confirmation that is being used on subjects who are already pre-biased [ via programming] to believe most everything that is reported in the MSM.
Belief in a terror event can easily be cemented in the subjects mind because:
1] There is a pre-programmed, pre-existing bias to believe that major stories in the news are genuine, especially if there is blanket coverage [ “they can’t all be lying to us, surely, therefor it must be true”] .
2] Subjects are being told, in a dramatic, excited way about the alleged event[s]. This is always designed to fully engage the subjects emotions.
3] The final emotional “nail in the coffin” is the confirmation via the visual imagery, which the viewer is already pre-programmed to believe to be genuine, so he/she pays little close attention to it. A quick scan is all that is needed to confirm what he/she “already knows”, because that’s what they’ve already been repeatedly told.
4] Constant repetition: And if the subject doesn’t immediately “get it” and fall under the intended spell, blanket coverage and repetition of the official narrative in words and more, often”new” previously unseen” imagery of the alleged event[s] will usually sway the opinion of anyone still “sitting on the fence”.
After all , “Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually, they will believe it.” [Adolf Hitler].
Despite [in hindsight] the obviousness of the poor image quality in all of these alleged events, this particular scam has continued to work on the vast majority of people every time to date, so why change a winning formula?
These people know exactly what they are doing, and exactly the type of mind they are targeting in order to achieve the required belief and end result , whatever that required belief might be, and whatever the intended result.
If it is later discovered to have been a faked event with faked imagery, it doesn’t even matter as long as the objectives of the faked event were achieved at the time it “happened”, which, to date, they always have been.
It’s all straight out of the Bernays playbook.
Regards, onebornfree
I thought I’d just mention here that the fake New Zealand mosque massacre “livestreamed on Facebook” video is the first major -media “livestream” of a major terror attack since 9/11 that I’m personally aware of.
On 9/11 , the 5 US MSM tv channels aired the “live” coverage. These days, Facebook does the job. I guess Facebook is now considered MSM.
Coincidence? – the week before the alleged NZ event the entire Facebook network [ or only in the US? I’m not sure which], was apparently off-line for 24 hours or more with “technical difficulties”.
“A mind is like parachute- it only works when its open” Frank Zappa
And so, for those with an open mind, here’s a close analysis of the wholly fake, 5 channel US MSM “live” coverage on the morning of 9/11 [Sept. 11th. 2001]:
Regards, onebornfree
You don’t seem to know much about the history of the media and the ways of its practitioners before and after they started getting journalism degrees. And have you not at least heard of Chinese Whispers? To choose “fraudulence” as your characterisation of media inadequacies suggests that you are more paranoid than needed for safety.
The functioning state of Egypt, the only Arab country that Israel truly fears (ruled by Generals and paid off by the US ) was also overthrown in a Islamic election victory that drew on the Arab spring movement’s momentum. Israel was not happy about it at all. So Israel getting the ball rolling in the Arab spring could have made sense if the Syrian regieme of Assad was a mortal threat to Israel, which it was not. Would Israel not have realised that a destabilization of Arab countries risked a snowballing of radical Islamic parties and a government hostile to Israel gaining control of a a formidably populous, cohesive and thus dangerously powerful state called Egypt?
Libya is currently a transit point for immigrants across the Med, but neither it Syria or any other Muslim Middle East country is the country of origin of these immigrants arriving in Italy and being allowed to move on to the rich northern European counties such as Britain. They are not women and children who might be assumed to be fleeing war, but to a large extent young, male sub Saharan African, and even when Arab or Muslim overwhelmingly males. There is population problem there. There are routes through the Balkans that are less used now because across the Med is cheaper but this is a business catering to people whose can pay several thousand dollars or get credit from the smugglers.
Peace, stability, and development in Middle East (and Africa) would have to expand to give their rapidly expanding populations so much that they had little incentive to come to Britain. But they also have polygyny in these countries and so they produce an excess of young men without women, and European females are highly rated by blacks and Arabs. Also, immigrants are a reserve army of labour to keep wages down in those industries and services that cannot be out sourced. As a Third World country gets wealthier, more of their population can afford to immigrate, and as Diaspora communities in the West increase there will be relatives already in the Western destination to assist the newly arriving immigrants, thus requiring less and less of an investment to migrate. In the aforementioned way, legal, illegal and bogus refugee immigration into the West has an inherent tendency to increase and bring progressively poorer and lower IQ immigrants.
Even if it was feasible to make the ME economically equal to the West, the idea of satisfying the Arab world (not Africa) by throwing money at it and militarily withdrawing from it and forcing Israel it must reach a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, seem like a very long way round for an immediate problem. Is it not better to just cease incentivising people, usual males, to travel half way across the world to claim asylum as refugees in richer counties with better looking women. Shamir is living in Cloud Cuckoo land if he thinks the Exodus from the Third World and the ongoing replacement of Western population by an every growing alien wedge is going to be altered by some spiritual awakening in which the aims of life imposed by our DNA are transcended.
Fully agree. This is exactly the process.
So according to you, if I convert to Judaism, I somehow have a valid “historical claim” on land in the Mideast? Seriously? Please define “Jew.”
Your fairytales won’t work here. That material is only suitable for low-IQ mosque audiences.
“The functioning state of Egypt, the only Arab country that Israel truly fears (ruled by Generals and paid off by the US ) was also overthrown in a Islamic election victory that drew on the Arab spring movement’s momentum. Israel was not happy about it at all.”
This is a misinformed statement on a critical issue, Egypt being a major actor in the region.
Former President Mubarak was overthrown because he refused to do the bidding for Israel and NATO, and let Egypt be used as a training ground for Sunni-inspired mercenary brigades who were intended to be used first in Syria, then against Iran .
The Anglo-Zionists used Libya as a training ground for the Al Qaeda brigades instead, before sending them to foment a “popular revolution” in Syria.
Mubarak paid the price for it: aged 83, he underwent trial exhibited in a cage.
Compare his fate to that of another “Arab Spring” dictator, Tunisia’s Ben Ali, who despite having caused 340+ deaths, has simply disappeared. He is hiding somewhere is SA, the EAU or Israel, and the ICI never mentions him.
So what do you think the purpose was?
At this time I’m guessing that the plan was/is for the “event” to be used as an excuse to mostly shut down the worldwide internet as a prelude to another war. [Syria? Iran? China? All three?].
I’m guessing that US “intelligence” agencies and black -ops are behind the whole thing, and that, above them , their strings are being pulled and secret bank accounts being filled by the global elitists [bankers, technocrats etc.] , who have a one world government /eugenicist [ i.e. world depopulation] agenda.
But I could be wrong.
Regards, onebornfree
According to their own definition : “A Jew is someone who has a Jewish mother or has converted to Judaism” (but that conversion has to be sincere and be recognized by the rabbinate).
You are not wrong at all. Depopulation and war are their goals.
My estimate is that global war is several years away. The target audience of the mass-murdering psychopaths are the younger generations. We can see how the nuclear family is under constant assault by the media and how children are heavily influenced through consumerism.
I often think of Father Coughlin and Charles Lindbergh. Coughlin had a weekly radio audience of over 30 million. Lindbergh was the greatest American hero of his time. Both were marginalized and silenced.
Awakened parents need to make an extra effort and focus on silently teaching their kids that the controllers of society want to destroy them. I see this as the only path from moving away from the culture of death enveloping the world. The message needs to be spread word of mouth.
The answer is fishing. Fake videos are bait. Once these questioners are hooked the media powers can point ad nauseum and then demand extra restraints on free speech. Also, the extra benefit is the controllers have a digital record of potential trouble makers
I believe the correct term is entrapment.
It appears now that one can receive a ten-year sentence in NZ if one is convicted of sharing a questionable video.
So how does a religious conversion create a historical claim to land in the Mideast? Please explain Frank.
“Self Defense is Racist?”
“… was naked aggression based on lies against a secular nationalist, the socialistic Arab state…”
— Agree. What would you do if your family was attacked by the “neocon and Christian Zionist bastards?” A hint — you would grab your children and run away from bombing (hello, US-made depleted uranium) to those places where no bombs are raining on the innocent civilians. Would you be happy in a foreign country, away from your native land, customs, and the graves of your forefather?
Point No 2.
Quaddaffi’ prescient warning: “If I go down, Europe goes black.” But the “neocon and Christian Zionist bastards” were deaf to the warming of an outstanding statesman who managed to convert his country into a paradise in the Middle East.
All that was intolerable for the cheerleaders of Oded Yinon Plan for Eretz Israel and for oil-profiteers of Cheney school.
Today Libya is a failed state famous for its slave market, courtesy of the mega-criminals baby Bush, Obama, Hilary Clinton, and Sarkozy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmIRYvJQeHhttps://www.finalcall.com/artman/publish/National_News_2/article_103895.shtml
https://lobelog.com/how-we-all-learned-to-accept-bushs-lies-about-libya/
https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/LibyaChronology
When a person converts to Judaism he converts to an ethnic religion and that entails automatically membership of the ethnic community. If that ethnic community has certain historical claims (wether justified or not, but that is another discussion), then that convert shares also in that claims. It is like when a family has historical claims on a piece of land. All the descendants of that family can claim that land. But if that family legally adopts a person, then that adoptee shares legally in that claim. The number of converts to Judaism however is small. Aspirants are rather discouraged than encouraged.
APilgrim, tell us more about the collaboration between Arab invaders and local Jews. collaboration between Arab invaders and local Jews.
There is also a well-documented history of collaboration between Zionists and Nazi and between ziocons and neo-Nazi. Kaganat of Nuland in Ukraine, APilgrim?
Let me begin with a few questions: (1) Why would the BBC and CNN announce the unlikely “collapse” of WTC7 before it happened? (2) Why would the anthrax killer – who apparently had enough “military grade” anthrax to kill thousands of people – use it in a relatively benign, almost childish way, rather than say, by deploying it in the ventilation system of a large government building or something like that? (3) Why would the “underwear bomber” be in possession of the high explosive PETN, but no functional detonator? (4) Why would the Tsarnaev brothers (the alleged Boston marathon bombers) – who according to government prosecutors were able to construct “relatively sophisticated” detonators – choose to use “black powder” in their bombs – the worst possible choice for an explosive in every relevant aspect? (5) Why did Noah Pozner’s picture appear among the pictures of the victims of a Taliban attack on a school in Pakistan? Etc.
I think the answer to all these questions, including yours, is the same: There is an intent to taunt. In addition to a political objective of some kind, e.g, more gun laws, the perpetrators of these acts also seek to demoralize; to utterly frustrate their victims. When the perpetrators know there’ll never be a meaningful investigation into their crimes, they can do things like this, so why shouldn’t they?
https://realfarmacy.com/sandy-hook-victim-pakistan/
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2014/05/21/prosecutors-say-tsarnaevs-used-christmas-lights-build-marathon-bombs/A84Xh1WjQfmFDME7KtZhkK/story.html
“Key word – response.”
Russia had no Jews.
The Bolshevik government was predominantly Jewish. Millions of Russians were exterminated by Bolsheviks in the 20th century.
The US Congress had no Jews at the foundation of the Union in the 18th century.
Today, the Lobby and Israel firsters constitute the most powerful and pernicious influence on the US foreign policies, including the ongoing wars of aggression (Wars for Israel) in the Middle East.
Ukraine had its First Communist, Lazar Kaganovich, in charge of Holodomor in the 20th century. Millions of Ukrainians perished.
Today Ukraine has a Jewish prime minister Groisman. Since regime change in Kiev in 2014 (which was led by an American ziocon Nuland-Kagan), Ukraine has been experiencing Nazification accompanied by the economic and demographic catastrophes.
BS
I most certainly have & you demonstrate it yet again with this new idiotic and dishonest “reply” of yours.
LYING Wally
Time to educate yourself, asshole:
Super Imperialism – The Economic Strategy of American Empire
by Michael Hudson
https://michael-hudson.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/superimperialism.pdf
I am afraid you did not read my post.
Reposting: “Why did Jews rush to get out of Europe during WWII? As you answered, “Bacteria migrate to sugar and away from acid.” This is different from Muslims running away from the US/EU/Israel ammunition falling on the Muslims’ heads in the Muslim lands because of the “democracy on the march,” oil fields, and Oded Yinon’ subhuman plan.”
The Jewish State has been tending for “moderate terrorists” of ISIS and saving the White Helmets that happened to be provocateurs and murderers.
Deal with your Arab cousins on your own. Stop forcing western countries to solve your family problems. To ease an explanation, here is a picture for you: “Abraham Dismissing Hagar and Ishmael.” Your Jewish forefather Abraham impregnated a young girl Hagar and then sent her to a desert with his young son. So ethical.
Leave western civilization alone.
What does this have to do with what I posted about Crusaders?
And I quite familiar with what happened in Russia, and Ukraine, and……
I am also quite familiar with the evil Victoria “F____ EU” Nudelman.
But, again, what does all have to do with my post?
LOL! No, my conversion to Judaism would no more make me an ethnic jew than my conversion to Hinduism would make me an ethnic Indian.
No, it’s not “another discussion” because you already said: “At least Goldstein as a Jew could claim historical ancestral possession of Palestine…”
And that statement of yours is incorrect. Khazarian converts to Judaism like Goldstein have no claim whatsoever to Palestine. They are not descendants of Abraham (if that is what you’re implying); if anything they are merely the spiritual heirs of the Pharisees.
If you disagree then let’s hear your argument. Please explain the basis upon which you claimed that Goldstein “could claim historical ancestral possession of Palestine.”
“…1000 year presence of Jews in Palestine…”
All that is especially interesting in the Middle East — architecture, literature, decorative art, codexes — belong to the mighty civilizations that have been existing for millennia. See Iraq, Iran, Syria… https://metmuseum.org/exhibitions/listings/2019/world-between-empires-art-and-identity-ancient-middle-east
The puny ruling of Judean chieftains has been of no significance. The great cultural artifacts of ancient civilizations expose Jewish culture as an art of imitation. Nothing original, everything borrowed.
Could you present a point-by-point refutation?
She’s “Partison Girl” now. It seems having “Syrian” in her nameplate was losing her money
shouldn’t you be addressing all the goyim that have been bought off?
Sean, this is the age of information. You might have some ethical ideas about Arab states, but the Jewish State does not: https://www.timesofisrael.com/yaalon-i-would-prefer-islamic-state-to-iran-in-syria/
https://theantimedia.com/isis-israel-iraq-and-syria-its-all-part-of-the-plan/
http://www.lovingenergies.net/pt/Israel-collaborates-closely-with-ISIS-terrorists/blog.htm
My response only followed your logic of presenting historical events. You do not like the logic? — Look at a mirror.
Claiming a video is fake is an element of psy war. I encountered it twice. Once, in Libya. It was very common to claim that no rebels reached Tripoli, and the videos showing them in Tripoli were actually filmed elsewhere. Many arguments were presented, but in the end we all saw Tripoli being captured.
Another time, during Jewish Terror attacks in Palestine. There were also claims that it is false flag. Eventually the perpetrators were captured, judged, sentenced, imprisoned. They wrote their memoirs, too.
Some reports could be fake, some videos could be fake, but it is better to minimise this trend. It is dangerous for doubters, as they find themselves in a different universe. Too much of alternative history can drive a man crazy. It is not easy to remain sane, if you doubt everything. And it is not necessary, either.
One can use it to troll your adversaries, but do not take it too close to heart!
>You are not clueless, you are lying.
My information comes directly from those who have devoted their lives to study of this history, scholars — mostly non-Muslims — with doctoral degrees in the subject.
For starters, you can try reading The Great Arab Conquests, by Dr. Hugh Kennedy, British Professor of Medieval History of Arab-Speaking Lands. Therein, you’ll learn that the Coptic Patriarch Benjamin, who had been expelled by the Roman governor Cyrus, was safely returned to Egypt by ‘Amr ibn al-‘As. Benjamin was treated with great respect and restored monasteries in the Wadi Natrun that had been destroyed by Chalcedonean Christians, monasteries that function to this day. So grateful was Benjamin to the Muslims, that he “prayed for the success of the Muslim commander ‘Amr against the Christians of the Cyrenaica (today’s Eastern Libya).”
You can also try De Locis Sanctis, in which one Bishop Arculf describes his journeys throughout Muslim lands, including Palestine, where he witnessed the preservation of sacred relics, the facilitation of flocks of Christian pilgrims and the relative tolerance and peace under which Christian subjects lived. In the Levant, Christians such as St. John Damascene retained high-ranking positions in their court, and the Abbasid continued this protection of religious liberty.
Or, if you’re more a visual learner, you might enjoy Cities of Light: The Rise and Fall of Islamic Spain, which includes primarily non-Muslim scholars of the documentary’s subject matter.
There’s much more where this came from, all corroborated by experts in their respective field. You can call it “lying” all you’d like, I’ll take genuine scholarship over the exercise in confirmation bias in which you and your fellow travelers routinely engage.
Were Muslims infallible? Hardly, and the historical record is clear about this. Were they the uni-dimensional, bloodthirsty monsters you’d like us to imagine they were?
Not by a long shot. And the historical record is equally clear about this.
Objectivity is your friend. Hang out with him awhile. You might just enjoy his company.
Stop peddling Zionist propaganda.
Ten Myths About Israel Paperback – May 2, 2017
by [ Israeli Historian ] Ilan Pappe
>Your fairytales won’t work here.
Oh, it’s no fairytale.
See my response to Seraphim, who is similarly unfamiliar with the comprehensive results of serious non-Muslim scholarship concerning the history of the Muslim world. Were your I.Q. ten times that of mine, it wouldn’t matter against the weight of all available evidence on this subject.
This sounds very credible and interesting, any links to share so that I can research this? I a
have given up all hope about ever finding anything useful on Google…
So, why would that negate the historicity of their presence ? The Kurds do not have a high culture either, but their thousands of years presence in the Middle East is historic.
I was talking about Jewish presence in Palestine from ca. 1000 BC to 135 AD, not about modern times. Wether modern Jews are really the descendants of the Jews expelled from Palestine by the Romans, or even wether that expulsion really took place is another discussion.
The best way there is.
Since you’ve missed it, here’s the past and here’s the present.
But please, tell me again the tale of Benjamin, the flock, and their gratefulness. It’s so comfy.
You are pushing PROPAGANDA.
There was NO expulsion of the Jews by the Romans. Stop it.
The only real tactic applicable for a shooter in the extreme unlikely event of the police trying to come at him in a building in order to halt a massacre would be don’t do it like tv where everybody uses she same position for cover to repeatedly pop out from to shoot then duck behind. That Army Reservist Dallas gunman:
When he got into a building, the police just brought in a tracked remote control vehicle with a bomb to kill Thompson.
I’ve read, and spoke to a couple relatives that were in WW2, and my father also knew many veterans, they just called up the Typhoons or Crocodiles against determined resistance. Those enemy who had stood and fought and inflicted casualties, then got captured did not get taken prisoner– they were summarily shot.. All the training in the world in how to do it most effectively is not going to get 99% of men to advance into a bottleneck against a machine gun. (Helus’s shooter had a pistol not an AR15). Or be in any more of a rush that NZ cops were. Army officers threatening their reluctant men under fire is something that is far more common that reported.
When a cat is seriously hurt of sick it will crawl away and hide. Even highly social animals show every sign of depression and getting out of the mainstream when they are ill. Humans do too happen to think the salient thing about Tarrant is he did something that resulted in him spending the rest of his life separated from society. For the debilitated mammal it makes sense not to be at the centre of interaction, where it cannot cope physically of mental,) but rather go to the fringe of its group. Physically Tarrant and Breivik both are on the outer margins of society. If one thinks about group selection the sick animal may be infectious and so it makes sense from the point of view of group for it to isolate itself. The sick animal is more disposable and on the fringe of the group is where the sick individual can be an alarm system and skirmisher yet not behaviorally or contagiously disrupting the main body of the group.
I think one can see in Tarrant ‘s face that he is drawn and ill (looking far greater than his actual age) age: consistent with his body being in a state of inflammation or immune activation. It was not so much ideology as the style of thought epitomized in schizophrenia
Tarrant wrote slogans on his guns. He probabally inherited his schizophrenia spectrum tendencies from his mother.
Breivik’s mother was odd, and of course Nancy Lanza had a Bushmaster XM-15 and ten 30 rounds mags, which is at least as idiosyncratic as collecting crystals. Then again, Einstein, Bertrand Russell, and James Watson all had schizophrenic sons. I suppose a lot of people here are, for reasons that are too deep for them to knows, are trying to get out of the mainstream of society ideologically and even physically, which the internet is ideal for.
The New Zealand “shooting” is a TOTAL HOAX.
– The Washington Post mentions the “livestream” of the mosque “shooting”: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/lets-get-this-party-started-new-zealand-gunman-narrated-his-chilling-rampage/2019/03/15/fb3db352-4748-11e9-90f0-0ccfeec87a61_story.html
– Here is that livestream: https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=25G1AORD4MN2
– No blood on the walls, no reaction of bodies to being shot, no evidence of wounding, etc.
– New Zealand is threatening people with 10 years of jail time that have the video, 14 years for sharing it.
See https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-16/nz-threatens-10-years-prison-possessing-mosque-shooting-video-web-hosts-warned
A few analysis videos:
(1) https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=11805
(2) https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=W9956S2AYY9H
If you get a 503 error just refresh the page, the website has been getting a lot of traffic.
If I lived in a free society I’d reply with a long comment. Not for your benefit, mind you, just as a vehicle to put a couple of points forward.
But, as things stand as we speak, and will probably get even worse, let’s keep it simple:
….he co-founded the militant xxxx xx xxxx in 1961 and led a sabotage campaign against the government. He was arrested and imprisoned in 1962, and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiring to overthrow the state following the xxxxxx Trial.
xxxxxx served 27 years in prison, split between xxxx Prison, xxxx Prison, and xxxxx Prison…..
Egypt is not a country that can be destabilized in the way you suggest it is just too big. Mubarak was in power for declared during which Egypt took America’s money to do Israel’s bidding. During the 2011 uprising during which he was in his last days in power, protesters were killed. He was never in prison , be was safe on army base. Mohamed Morsi was elected in the closest thing to afree election Egypt ever had. Mubarak is free and a billionaire, while Morsi is in prison facing a death sentence. Since Camp David Egypt is paid off by the US so it will not attack Israel. It is that simple.
Laurent Murawiec defence analyst at the RAND corporation, French neoconservative figure, and member of the Hudson Institute, was invited to address the Defence Policy Board Advisory Committee by its head Richard Perle. Murawiec’s lecture was entitled Expel Saudis from Arabia. Murawiec argued that “In the Arab world, violence is not a continuation of politics by other means – violence is politics, politics is violence”[8] and calling for an “ultimatum to the House of Saud” He summarised the “Grand strategy for the Middle East” as “Iraq is the tactical pivot, Saudi Arabia the strategic pivot, Egypt the prize”. Egypt is a huge cohesive country. It is ludicrous to think Israel and the US can control the Egyptian government. That is why the Egyptian army generals has got billions in bribes from the US, which is why Mubarak’s wife has that fat secret bank account as revealed by the Panama Papers.
Why is the IS not attacking Israel? For the same reason times 1000 that Syria under Assad the Younger did not attack Israel in any way, but just asked Israel for the Golan back rather that taking the Golan back with military force. . Because Israel is too strong and Syria is a joke country cobbled together out of peoples who don’t like each other very much. Iraq was not all that different, and Iran could be vulnerable too. Only Egypt is a real cohesive Arab country that is big enough for Israel to worry about. Egypt is the deterrent preventing Israel expelling the Palestinians.
>Since you’ve missed it, here’s the past and here’s the present.
Thank you. That video was amusing.
Bill Warner, a non-scholar of history, sure knows how to pack a lot of lies into six minutes. Warner says “on this whole battle map, slaves were taken.” Well, the history of the conquest of Egypt, the Levant and Andalusia — among other regions — proves otherwise. Yes, enslavement of white people occurred (mostly by Turks and Mongols), but it was common for both sides of a conflict to do so in that age, and slaves in dar al-Islam weren’t compelled to abandon their religion, unlike those living under the aegis of the Church. Many were granted their freedom as well, since Islam, unlike Christianity, explicitly sacralises such a deed.
Warner also says that “200 battles were fought in Spain alone,” entirely ignoring the fact that Muslims and Christians often formed coalitions and fought against other coalitions of Muslims and Christians. (!) These battles can hardly be termed a “holy war” in the sense he intends it. Also, it was not “traditional” for a Sultan to launch new wars when he came to power, and he provides no evidence that this was so. ‘Abd al-Rahman III alone is sufficient to debunk such nonsense. Conspicuously absent from Warner’s analysis is the Reconquista, which would certainly fall into the category of a crusade — one that subjected the vanquished to a fate far worse than anything that Muslims could dream of. Moreover, the Reconquista belies his claim that “all crusades were defensive wars,” since the Christians of Andalusia enjoyed a great deal more freedom and less taxation than they had under Roman rule.
What’s more, Warner seems oblivious to the reality of much more recent European colonization, which included Muslim lands and was often predicated upon a “Christian” rationale. One might dispute the influence of Christianity upon this inhuman endeavor that reached much farther than had previous Muslim campaigns, but then one might equally dispute the influence of Islam upon more recent aggression so loosely termed “jihad.” Warner can’t have it both ways.
As for the list of “terror attacks,” I note that all of these occurred after the September 11, 2001 attacks, the “new Pearl Harbor” sanctified by Israel, which served as a pretext for the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, an endeavor that has yielded considerably more carnage against Muslims than is detailed on your bean-counting list. If Islam is so bent on advancing jihad in the West, where are the numerous attacks prior to 9/11/2001?
You see, anonymous … I take the time to provide a more level-headed analysis of events. And you?
You’re all snark and no bite.
What are your couple of points and why do you find it necessary to obscure your reference to Mandela?
You don’t seem to know just how little I care about your opinion.
Ron, as this thread will have shown you, your late discovered capacity for believing in conspiracies is still seriously lacking. Still too much common sense perhaps. My doubts about the false flag fantasies would have added emphasis to the question of motive and potential reward. The idea that it was aimed to generate support for tighter gun laws seems beyond mad, beyond even the Sandy Hook nonsense which was, at least in the USA.
Still…. have you watched the video record apparently derived from Tarrant’s headcam and posted originally to Facebook? It does raise lots questions by anyone wanting to understand exactly what it is portraying and how some scenes came to be the way they are and with what detail. It would be interesting to read an analysis by or approved by you.
Occam’s Razor says the video is indeed odd but the best guess is that Tarrant is a high functioning paranoid schizophrenic as I think at least one Commenter has pointed to.
Israel is also a “country cobbled together out of peoples who don’t like each other very much” (and that’s not counting the Arabs) so what are the critical lines of distinction?
Please don’t base your arguments on the nonsense about the Ashkenazim being Khazars. You have better arguments.
Maybe navvy’s son Tarrant thinks that he will get the Nobel. Who he compared himself to (again aping Breivik) was of noble birth, headed a large organisation and his criminal acts and imprisonment added to his credibility. Breivik is the son of a diplomat of course, but please remember he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and while he may be not full fledged he is further on the spectrum than the average person. Marinus van der Lubbe’s mentally illness was more obvious.
Hehe……I am sure you don’t need me to explain any of it. You are a smart guy. True, 100 % “civnat/Alt-LIGHT”, but…smart.
My take….probably 10 %, tops, of people reading here got it too.
Don’t care for the rest.
.
Don’t you worry too much about trying to understand the man and his act.
You Britt, I presume.
I guess these guys were also…what’s that..ah, yes…diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia:
Bobby Sands,Francis Hughes,Raymond McCreesh, Patsy O’Hara, Joe McDonnell, Martin Hurson, Kevin Lynch, Kieran Doherty, Thomas McElwee and Michael Devine.
I know..I know…there are about 100 differences between them and this guy. They can’t have anything in common. Well, except that paranoid thing.
And something else. You’ll maybe get it, in time.
Maybe.
Quite effective comments tactic by peterAUs. I suppose the point is that as Breivik (copied in this as so much by Tarrant) said yesterdays terrorist is today’s prisoner and might be tomorrow’s revered elder statesman. However, yesterdays killer schizotypal is just tomorrow’s schizotypal. Adrian Raine says these killers ofter have very slow heart rates (the Unabomber did if I remember rightly)
This lack of validity in major diagnostic categories thought to be distict is actually quite close to what the latest research suggests, as covered on Plomin’s book Blueprint.
According to Kallmann, schizophrenia could be seen in ‘the unsociable, cold-hearted, indecisive… bull-headed oafs, malicious tyrants, queer cranks, and overpedantic schemers.
I read about dissidents diagnosed with this sluggish or creeping schizophrenia and it was quite interesting because they were treated with standard anti-psychotic drugs, and the first effects seen at low doses was the patient lost interest in their political activism.
The funny thing about all this is the reaction of TPTBs to the event.
An instant block of multiple Web sites; the threat of long term imprisonment for possessing and sharing the guy’s manifesto and the video. Two guys in NZ actually got arrested for that.
Scrubbing Web pages with the connection between one of the mosques and two terrorists from Australia.
Now….when ISIS was posting whatever manifestos they wanted, no ban. No…no….
Videos? The video where ISIS burned alive two Turkish soldiers, no problem. And plenty others. But this one..NO….NO…
And..haha…Kiwis mock Chinese and Iranians for censorship and political persecution of common citizens.
Surreal.