Bring Me the Head of Jeff Bezos

Here is what Donald Trump should call for this morning. This is the right time to up his ante in the struggle against the Lügenpresse. All his efforts to fix the sinking ship of the US society are in vain with a breach below the waterline. If the Fake News applauds every jerk in a mantle who stops a presidential decree, the jerks will multiply and president’s decrees will be worth what? A collector’s rarity. A quirky exhibit from the days of Donald Trump’s short-lived presidency. The fake news media ridiculed the POTUS so completely, that this big man with big orange hair shrunk down to Lilliput’s finger.
Trump can’t get out of his disposition by foreign policy acts. Forget about North Korea. It is a big hedgehog: a lot of bother to catch and kill, many prickles and no meat. The only thing Kim wants to tell Trump is “I am not a soft target, go look elsewhere”. Is North Korea dangerous? Only for those who want to step on it.
P G Wodehouse’s Mr Mulliner argued with anti-smoker lobby: “They come and tell me that if they place two drops of nicotine on the tongue of a dog the animal instantly dies and when I ask them if they have ever tried the childishly simple device of not placing nicotine on the dog’s tongue, they have nothing to reply They are nonplussed. They go away mumbling something about never having thought of that before.”
This line of argument is perfectly valid referring to North Korea. Try the childishly simple device of not interfering with it, of not sending troops and ships and jets there. This far-away place can, and should be forgotten, as it had been forgotten for many, many years. If you really want to do something about North Korea, move your troops and your aircraft carriers elsewhere, say to Norfolk, Virginia; they will be more appreciated there. You will be praised for your wisdom by South Koreans and by Japanese, and by your base in the US.
The fake news media will surely say that you’ve got cold feet and ran away from little fat Kim. But they will say something nasty in any case. Even if you were to unleash a nuclear holocaust upon Korea, they will write: he did it because Mueller’s FBI agents searched Paul Manaforte’s home and discovered he is a Russian spy.
They did not pay attention to the great victory you won a day earlier, when you and your Secretary of State convinced the Russians and the Chinese to vote for a North Korea sanctions draft in the Security Council. It was one of those great diplomatic victories, but the Lugenpresse didn’t say a word about it.
Let us come to the point. Your enemy is not Kim, your enemy is your mainstream mass media. Sure, it is not the only enemy, but if this enemy could be knocked out, the judges would obey, the congressmen would fall into line, Mueller would be sent back to oblivion. There is a problem, how to subdue this stubborn enemy.
You tried a Trump TV Real News and have been rightly ridiculed by all and sundry. Though Kayleigh McEnany is not painful for the eye, this sort of TV had been out of fashion even in Saudi Arabia. The Saudis prefer to watch the forbidden Al Jazeera.
You can’t bomb the headquarters of New York Times or of CNN. Does it mean you are absolutely vulnerable? Yes, you are, unless you instill some fear in the dark souls of the media lords and their allies. Your buddy Putin had been in the same situation you are now, until he arrested Mr Khodorkovsky, the oligarch, in 2003. When this richest man in Russia had been sent to jail for ten years, the media lords of Russia saw the light. They understood they were playing a dangerous game.
The American media men are not different. The Colonel’s Lady an’ Judy O’Grady Are sisters under their skins, said the poet. Show them a flayed media lord, and they will become much, much more reasonable.
And here I’d suggest dealing with Jeff Bezos, first of all and immediately. He is a father of the North Korean crisis, let him be the first victim of it. It is his claim that Koreans produced that nuclear warhead that jump-started the crisis. The jerk did it at the anniversary of the greatest atrocity of all times,the Hiroshima bombing.
If there will be a nuclear war, we can call it Jeff Bezos War.
Jeff Bezos is the richest man on our planet. If there is somebody to hate, it’s got to be him. Do him in, Donald. Skin him. As opposed to North Korea, he is a soft target. A new-rich, a smart kid out of nothing. No old money, no old school ties behind him. Who will support him? The CIA? Cut the CIA budget for the exact amount they pay to Bezos, so the spooks will understand the message.
Go after his advertisers. Kick his reporters out of White House. Ask, no, demand that the FBI to investigate his doings. A rich guy like Bezos has surely committed multiple crimes, no doubt. If the FBI can’t discover his crimes, sack the head of the FBI, and take the one who can. Unleash all the hate you can find upon his head. And when he is be taken to prison, you’ll know: the rest will become more careful with their tongues. And the best: rip him off his ill-gotten gains and use that to provide health care for every American. It should be enough. Probably you could cover all the student loans with the change. And you will be able to proceed with your necessary reforms.
So, Donald, start every day of yours with a great booming call: “Bring me the head of Jeff Bezos”!
And the greatest crime of Bezos isn’t punishable by law. The man stole the good name of Washington Post, the glorious newspaper of old, the newspaper of Bernstein, Woodward, Seymour Hersh and many other wonderful American journalists and reporters. He turned the venerable paper into propaganda tool by appointing a campaign chief of staff instead of a professional man. If Lenovo is not allowed to use the name of IBM, though they bought the company, Bezos should not be allowed to use the name of good old WaPo. Let him call it Bezos Post.
Israel Shamir can be reached at adam@israelshamir.net
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Trump calls it best, “Amazon Washington Post”. Perfect.
Let him call it Bezos Post.
Bezos’ Bozos.
Miles Mathis says Bezos is a CIA front man for the Deep State.
He thinks the CIA controls everything, but does some research, and may be correct.
He says Jeff Bezos is Jewish.
He says Bill Gates is Jewish.
He says Stormfront is a 'front' controlled by Jews.
I thought Whiskey and Peterike were dumb, but Miles W. Mathis is at another level..
Anyone with the very common name Howard is a close relative of the Dukes of Norfolk etc.
It's not real research . He just goes by last names. And virtually everyone is a crypto Jew whose ancestors held to that identity for a thousand years.
Sometimes he claims Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman and their families never existed. The bodies were mannequins. The CIA did it as a cover up for something or over. Sometimes he concedes Nicole did exist but after the fake death dyed her hair and re emerged as her sister Denise.
Are we to think that waging a campaign of destruction aimed at an individual is compatible with the rule of law. Or is that concept dispensable?
Would Trump do it? In my opinion he should have gone after some high to mid rank Obama and Clinton people from the day one. And he did not. I conclude that for some reasons he has no means. His only absolute power appears to be that over his iPhone and the twitter account.
It seems the CIA fronted Bezos the money to buy the WP.
Demonizing Russia: Fake News And The Conflict Of Interest Involving Amazon, The Washington Post, And The CIA
But is Bezos controlling 'them' or are 'they' controlling him?
Remember this scene in Citizen Kane.
https://youtu.be/vDO_bh4G5zo?t=2m24s
Trying asking the so called ‘Democrats’:
Undercover video shows Democrat operatives admitting they incited violence at Trump rallies
Here’s more on Amazon’s $600Million contract with the CIA. Slight conflict of interest for Bezos but of course CIA had its thumb on all US media long before this.
In the interest of science, wouldn’t it be advisable to do an empirical test of the proposition before ruling it out?
Really enjoyed this article. Shamir talks a lot of sense. Take this:
“Forget about North Korea. It is a big hedgehog: a lot of bother to catch and kill, many prickles and no meat. The only thing Kim wants to tell Trump is “I am not a soft target, go look elsewhere”. Is North Korea dangerous? Only for those who want to step on it.”
Great analogy.
“You can’t bomb the headquarters of New York Times or of CNN.” Doesn’t really sound fair, does it ?
As for Bezos: “Do him in, Donald. Skin him.” Sounds like a strategy to me. “A rich guy like Bezos has surely committed multiple crimes, no doubt.” Yes, indeed, no doubt.
I fear Herr Trump is toast. He should’ve started fighting from Day One in the WH, when the MSM went after and got Mike Flynn’s scalp, Trump should’ve made a stand and protected the guy instead of doing his now familiar routine; Mumble a few words and retire to his inner sanctum to unleash a barrage of Tweets.
He hasn’t, he folds on a regular basis–the recent health care flop–and then tries to portray himself as some kind of bad-ass Tweet monster after his defeat.
When the Deep State gets the war mongering CZ Pence, it will be back to BAU, with Syria and Assad back in the gun sights.
The kind of blood you need to spill in American domestic politics he is not mentally or physically capable of doing. He'd have to kill (yes kill) a lot of folks. Fleece oligarchs, Purge the military, purge the Judiciary, gut the intelligence community, and destroy the media as we know it. It would be the end of empire, but it would it save the patient America? Pretty much turn the place inside out and lose some extremities. The rest of the world would burn as the United States went through this surgery, the USA might not survive.
It's just survival for the next four years Trumps worried about, thank goodness. No one is promoting that kind of doom scenario. Would just have sectarian and secular monsters roaming the countryside, and villagers would die. Better to exist under a bunch of secure self-satisfied corrupts, than insecure scared and angry corrupts as long as we all eat I say.
The Washington Post has always been a Deep State institution that promoted death and destruction around the world.
Japan had to be nuked….unfortunately there weren’t 10 nukes available in 1941….
Dip Jeff Bezos in a vat of car battery acid….seal it….enjoy the high pitch screams…put the whole thing on YouTube as a warning……
What ill gotten gains? Bezos created a great company that we all benefit from. He isn’t a criminal and he didn’t steal anything from
anybody. He didn’t steal the Post- he bought it. So now we’re going to unleash the FBI, Beria- style, on the private sector and journalists the President doesn’t like? No thanks. If you want to defeat the ideas of the mass media, challenge them with your own ideas. This is one of the most idiotic and outrageous articles I have read in this site.
On the other hand, we are increasingly subjected to an authoritarian and hostile regime already, without even the honesty of telling us we are not free. The current regime, including constant surveillance visual and otherwise, grows in size, power, and intrusiveness year after year.
Bezos and his ilk advocate for more of this in all the newspapers and websites etc. that the own, and the deceive, mislead, and misinform people deliberately, including our children.
By invading and inviting the world, this permanent government bankrupts us financially, Balkanizes our home, and effectively imports a class of alien peoples to outvote us, take jobs we should have, and in too many cases, physical harm us and make our neighborhoods filthy, depressing, unfriendly, and unliveable.
(Include in this perm gov the bureaucracy, life tenure judiciary and long-term court staff attorneys, donors, congressional staff, and the revolving door banks, law firms, and "nonprofit public interest" sinecures that reward the deep State's servants when they leave so-called public service).
Bezos and his ilk are actively advocating for completing the cultural, economic, and then physical displacement, impoverishment, oppression, and elimination of decent Americans, especially white Americans, who are clearly a special target.
Yet we should stand by while he does so at the expense of us and particularly our children?
Lives like a king from the profits he rakes in during this dishonest, evil "work", while Americans are falling further behind into near poverty or poverty, and physical danger, precisely due to his favored ideas and policies?
When bezos and his ilk are perfectly fine with restricting our rights to free speech and expression, or at least making a concerted effort to intimidate, mock, and monitor regular Americans so they won't exercise that right lest they lose their jobs and even whole career?
In that context, why should we respect the rights of bezos and his traitorous fellows when they disrespect and actively undermine our rights and our very future existence?
I'm not sharing your outrage.
The hour is getting late, demographically, culturally, financially. How long do we wait before we enact drastic measures into law to take back our government and our country and our resources from these fifth columnists?
The author of this piece clearly believes it's time to shoot the bastards. Reasonable people can differ on this point, but pretty clearly there is a point at which talking and voting is no longer useful except to the oppressors.
It is of course questionable whether at that point trying to shoot the bastards will be useful either. Wars, especially civil wars, seldom work out as intended by those who launch them.
Just because someone has made mega cash from such a business does not mean they are necessarily evil.However, his Washington Post venture stinks of "that shitty little country", Leftist elitism, false news, and Cultural Marxism.Bezos should leave well enough alone, count his money, and enjoy his wealth.
You are exactly right.
Unfortunately, the Donald is a blow-dried buffoon.
President Trump Eliminates 860 Obama-Era Federal Regulations
President Trump Has Now Signed 40 Pieces Of Legislation As He Moves To Enact His Agenda
Perverted 'trans' banned from military.
He should have cleansed the FBI, CIA and NSA first. The swamp must be investigated and prosecuted if Trump wants to achieve anything. Every trial would have increased Trump’s popularity, revealed more Deep State dirt and implicated more swamp creatures (including the media creatures).
The MSM would have been powerless to stop it.
When I consider all of his weird actions and rhetoric, half has been intensional but the other half is pandering or acquiescent which shows both lack of statesmanship or every poor "acting the roll of President."
I am trying to locate the links of Anti Trump supporters crying out loud against hypothetical racist anti Muslim anti migrant rhetorics but dropping dead when these dunce were told that those slogans had come from Israel only to wake up one more time before final demise to affirm the support to Zionist’s racism
Bernstein and Woodward were hacks, as well…
The Watergate destruction of the Nixon presidency was a result of Mark Felt (“deep throat”) being passed over for Director of the FBI in favor or Patrick Gray.
Mark Felt’s hatred of Nixon was the stuff of legends. He employed Bernstein and Woodward and made them famous.
Keep in mind that Mr. Shamir is old unreformed Stalinist, so he does not see there are any problems in targeted prosecution. And he could justify it that the legal system always is capricious and does not pursue all perpetrators and all crimes with the same intensity.
Would Trump do it? In my opinion he should have gone after some high to mid rank Obama and Clinton people from the day one. And he did not. I conclude that for some reasons he has no means. His only absolute power appears to be that over his iPhone and the twitter account.
This sounds like a rather silly attempt to divert attention away from seems to be a fairly certain capitulation on Trump’s part to NK and it’s logical corollary, namely, Trump’s inevitable search for a softer target. That target is fairly obvious: Putin. No fanatical communists, no fanatical islamists just a crooked gangster regime that can probably be bought off and certainly isn’t going to commit suicide by starting a nuclear war. In addition, a “war on Putin” is the only war that will benefit Trump in any way. It will kill off Russiagate before Mueller starts digging too deeply into Trump’s business links to Russia and his tax returns. Any other war, including NK, will inevitably be seen as an attempt to divert atention away from Ukraine. So I’m no more expecting to see Bezos arrested than I am to see Kim blasted to kingdom come.
PEACE WITH RUSSIA,
WAR ON MEDIA TRAITORS.
Beautiful solution. Surely all the ziocon-banksters-MIC operatives agree with you. There are two minor details - Russia is a nuclear state and Russians do not want any wars. And, by the way, Russians are fed up with the US/UK scoundrels and swindlers of Yeltsin time and they support overwhelmingly Mr. Putin.
Also, thank you for not bringing in the "Russian hack the DNC" story. It seems that even the most intense Russophobia could not withstand the stream of facts that expose the silliness of the anti-Russian plot, including the stellar work of American patriots (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity) with a sizeable experience in cybersecurity in contrast to the fraud concocted by the Russophobic Jewish emigre from Moscow, Mr. Alperovitch of CrowdStrike. Alperovitch has been also "working" as an "expert" at the sleazy Atlantic Council which counts amongst its experts the spectacularly ignorant but adequately Russophobic Eliot Higgins.
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/08/10/the-russia-did-it-certitude-challenged/
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2016/09/bellingcat-proves-the-russians-didnt-do-it.html
Interesting, if a little more over-the-top than my tastes.
Let me humbly suggest a much calmer approach.
Let’s enforce antitrust laws against the mass media, and undo the concentration of media power into about six discrete hands that Bill Clinton permitted. Prohibit news media corporations from owning/being owned by large corporations with interests other than journalism.
And for something more symbolic but still fun, insist that every news reporter identify themselves by their parent organization, not the subsidiary. It would be a major wake-up call to the public to have a press conference, and there was the reporter from GE, and the reporter from GE, and the reporter from Disney, and the reporter from GE, and the reporter from GE, etc.etc.
Donald got to where he is, beating impossible odds; because of his wealth of course; but also because he has this understanding of how to say outrageous things – things that a huge number of people love to hear – and get away with it. He has an uncanny knack of taking political incorrectness to a point just short of what would be political suicide.
Ron Paul, the perfect gentleman, attempted beat the System in 2012 but the media made mincemeat of him – Trump however proved it can be done.
Trump gained the presidency but, like his predecessor, I fear he is turning out to be a talker; not a doer.
Imagine we had a personality like Putin in Trump’s place.
Excellent article, Mr. Shamir.
Paul though: ''The perfect gentleman'', right, what the hell is a gentleman doing in that arena? It's not any place to show off the Marques' of Queensbury'' self restraints, which is why Paul doesn't have the goods for going to president. In fact Ron Paul is where he is supposed to be, as a side show character, sort of a nice old uncle putz who is too idealistic for the real world. Too idealistic, but there he has a unique position to sandbag one of the onliest good vestiges from the days of the New Deal: SS and Medcare.
So he likes to appear to be so perfect a gentleman, which I concur he mostly is, and he does good, but how the hell can the country do without SS and Medicare, and it's only going to get a lot worse.
I would have liked Ron Paul a lot more if he morphed into a bloodthirsty tyrant and demanded coverage at the last primary, he could have done some shit to guarantee press coverage, that is the ticket!
For the sake or excuse of national security – following -actions :, disinformation, lies that known to who is lying , distorting that is known to distortists , not supplying similar information on the other interested players that are known to the purveyor of the information because of genetic , ideological , ethnic, or financial relations , using of false anti Semitic charges , media should be prosecuted or should be asked to place a rebuttal with apology in same points of the audio visual access to the public .
The person lying or distorting or implying falsely or hiding similar information on the antagonistic parties should be thrown out and never be placed again in same position
A felony charge should be entered
Mass lying should be equated with incitement to violence
If Judith Miller or Kraithamner or Wolfowitz or Max Boot were so charged, media would not have been able to continue to do what it has been since 2003 .
Only price will make these thugs prevent them from recidivism
“Trump is no Octavian/Augustus.”
Trump may believe that he is Peter the Great. He alone can drag backward USA into modernity. Delusions of grandeur.
Bezos is opportunistically revisiting a famous Reagan-era chant and justification for more defense spending. The fear, loathing and the mini-nuke, which probably fits in an armored suitcase. China has already scolded the American mafia, brand names include Lockheed and Goldman “we are swamp” Sachs. Get an Alexa and talk to it, pro-Trumpers! Spread your Schamir verbally.
Mini-nukes and Korea are good for the Post, Bezos and Trump too – who all act their roles in the US stage play. Trump is of the swamp, regardless of the dozens of insouciant* story tellers’ opeds to the contrary.
*insouciant – favored adjective of propagandist Paul Craig Roberts, most often used to describe Americans, the press, personalities, “prestititutes”, “whoredom” and at one time, anyone who was opposed to the
psyop pro-Trump movement. The opposition to the pro-Trump movement being a psyop to begin with.
Miles Mathis is ridiculous. I love his genealogy research. Every White American is vaguely related to European aristocrats.
Anyone with the very common name Howard is a close relative of the Dukes of Norfolk etc.
It’s not real research . He just goes by last names. And virtually everyone is a crypto Jew whose ancestors held to that identity for a thousand years.
Sometimes he claims Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman and their families never existed. The bodies were mannequins. The CIA did it as a cover up for something or over. Sometimes he concedes Nicole did exist but after the fake death dyed her hair and re emerged as her sister Denise.
Well, shortly before acquiring the WaPo for $300 million in 2013, Jeff Bezos did indeed get a $600 million “contract” from the CIA. Make of that what you will …
The European Christian People of Christian Russian....3)Murder the innocent North Koreans.....Jeff Bezos's billions enable Jeff Bezos to have a psychopathic Demi-God existence on the Planet Earth.....it's all about power and control over billions of human beings on the Planet Earth...
Jeff Bezos is an evil cockroach that deserves to be dipped in a vat of car battery acid...dissolve this filthy lifeform in the car battery acid...video the whole process...the high pitch screams...put it on You Tube for our enjoyment!!!
My diagnosis: a spiritual malady:
Nihilism.
Trump would not do it. All talk no bite. Easily distracted and no focus.weak man.
A war with Russia won’t kill off only Russiagate, it will kill off tens, possibly hundreds of millions of Americans and Russians and neighbors.
PEACE WITH RUSSIA,
WAR ON MEDIA TRAITORS.
Yup. If you’ve ever bothered to read any of Woodward’s post Watergate stuff, you’d know just how bad a hack he is. Does anyone here remember that god-awful book Bush at War?
Bezos is using his billions to 1)Murder The Historic Native Born White American Majority Working Class…2)Murder
The European Christian People of Christian Russian….3)Murder the innocent North Koreans…..
Jeff Bezos’s billions enable Jeff Bezos to have a psychopathic Demi-God existence on the Planet Earth…..it’s all about power and control over billions of human beings on the Planet Earth…
Jeff Bezos is an evil cockroach that deserves to be dipped in a vat of car battery acid…dissolve this filthy lifeform in the car battery acid…video the whole process…the high pitch screams…put it on You Tube for our enjoyment!!!
Good suggestions all, TG. It kinda reminds me of that old joke about having politicians were NASCAR suits showing the logos of all their donors!
Bezos is a seller of goods. So, unlike facebook or google, he can’t control information… except through ownership of media.
But is Bezos controlling ‘them’ or are ‘they’ controlling him?
Remember this scene in Citizen Kane.
You’re about right about Trump showing the way to win against the prevailing current of the primary circus, but when the media is taken into account, remember the old saying that… ”all publicity is good” even if they demonized Trump and he sure went along with that too even getting dirty mouthed to Megan Kelly, who is kinda strong willed broad admittedly, but no, he gave them plenty of fuel to make trouble for him, and it only made him better!
I understand what you’re saying. I’ve thought abt it in depth. And I’ve concluded: the cure you are advocating would be worse than the disease- which is, admittedly, at an advanced stage. The ruling class is a symptom of the disease, and therefore destroying that class won’t solve our problems, and will create new and even worse symptoms. What is the disease?
anybody. He didn't steal the Post- he bought it. So now we're going to unleash the FBI, Beria- style, on the private sector and journalists the President doesn't like? No thanks. If you want to defeat the ideas of the mass media, challenge them with your own ideas. This is one of the most idiotic and outrageous articles I have read in this site.
One of the lady commenters, I can’t remember her name, said, quite some years ago, “America is at that awkward stage. Too late to change the system by working within it, and too early to shoot the bastards.” Or words to that effect.
The author of this piece clearly believes it’s time to shoot the bastards. Reasonable people can differ on this point, but pretty clearly there is a point at which talking and voting is no longer useful except to the oppressors.
It is of course questionable whether at that point trying to shoot the bastards will be useful either. Wars, especially civil wars, seldom work out as intended by those who launch them.
Why go through so much difficulty to solve the Bezos problem when a properly executed truck accident would do it easily. Trump’s friend knows other techniques like polonium, toxin laced umbrella tips etc.,
anybody. He didn't steal the Post- he bought it. So now we're going to unleash the FBI, Beria- style, on the private sector and journalists the President doesn't like? No thanks. If you want to defeat the ideas of the mass media, challenge them with your own ideas. This is one of the most idiotic and outrageous articles I have read in this site.
I agree with you when it comes to Amazon. An excellent service. Kudos to Bezos for providing it.
Just because someone has made mega cash from such a business does not mean they are necessarily evil.
However, his Washington Post venture stinks of “that shitty little country”, Leftist elitism, false news, and Cultural Marxism.
Bezos should leave well enough alone, count his money, and enjoy his wealth.
And you still have no proof of Trump’s election & Russian collusion. Simple as that.
but Vlad had made sure by then that the full weight and force of the military and intelligence services were loyal to him.
Trump is very far from that yet. I’m hoping that all this sabre rattling at NK is just to mollify the MIC and assorted war pigs. He needs time to get his people in strategic positions. He has to consolidate a government and military and host of acronym agencies that have been staffed for decades with deepstate, self-serving enemies of the American people. Ferreting them out while he installs types loyal to this nation is going to take some time. There will of course be a majority who’ll be like Ernie who’re not ideologically rotten, and can stay..
but getting rid of the snakes will require a lot of Machiavellian skills and patience
Really? How much smoke do you need before you call the fire department?
Imagine a person telling you a slanderous story about someone else every day. Half of them are obviously untrue or proven to be untrue upon examination. The other half is too difficult to tell either way.
How many times you're prepared to listen to that shit before smacking them over the head and warning everyone around you to avoid the dangerous, compulsive liar? Failed lies have consequences. It's amazing to see the narrative-spinners completely ignoring that part of "the boy who cried wolf" story.
anybody. He didn't steal the Post- he bought it. So now we're going to unleash the FBI, Beria- style, on the private sector and journalists the President doesn't like? No thanks. If you want to defeat the ideas of the mass media, challenge them with your own ideas. This is one of the most idiotic and outrageous articles I have read in this site.
How exactly do you challenge them with your own ideas when the media silences your ideas?
The MSM would have been powerless to stop it.
I agree. And the fact that Trump hasn’t gone after them is telling. Surely it is disappointing but I didn’t anticipate a first-round knockout. Now, because he didn’t, he has shown his weakness. It seems he has picked the Forth Estate as his first opponent but, he won’t or can’t see the need to change gears go after other opponents that he promised to address.
When I consider all of his weird actions and rhetoric, half has been intensional but the other half is pandering or acquiescent which shows both lack of statesmanship or every poor “acting the roll of President.”
And the alternative was Hillary.
Oh no; It suffered crib death from polite but firm opposition from SecDef, Joint Chiefs, Coast Guard Admiral etc., Congress, including majority of Republicans, showed such contempt that Trump decided to quickly "forget" it. He is many things, brave he is not.
Would Trump do it? In my opinion he should have gone after some high to mid rank Obama and Clinton people from the day one. And he did not. I conclude that for some reasons he has no means. His only absolute power appears to be that over his iPhone and the twitter account.
“Keep in mind that Mr. Shamir is old unreformed Stalinist, …”
So then, you do not have proof.
Make a few billion and buy a newspaper. Or start a website. Or write an ebook and distribute it through….Amazon Although your point is well taken. As the leftists would say, they control the ‘hegemonic discourse.’
The industrial-grade smoke is coming from the CIA/MSM smoke machines. Everyone with a brain can see it.
He says Jeff Bezos is Jewish.
He says Bill Gates is Jewish.
He says Stormfront is a 'front' controlled by Jews.
I thought Whiskey and Peterike were dumb, but Miles W. Mathis is at another level..
There used to be a great ‘antisemitic’ website at judicial-inc.biz that dished the dirt on crypto-Jews. Bill Gates was one, Hugh Hefner was another, as was Joe Biden’s father. All these claims were backed by serious evidence. The webmaster complained that he had been threatened by ADL goons, and then there were no more updates, and finally the files disappeared even from the archival sites. But give it a try. You might find the Bill Gates one.
Article was thick, solid, tight, etc
Ofcourse, sanction the Billionaires worldwide in all countries, seize their assets to rebuild the world (sounds almost too Jewish).
This is the planetary solution: limit private equity to 100 (?) million per capita (or maybe 1). This will end the reign of the Billionaires worldwide and start the middleclass revolution for fair income distribution, fair trade and Justice FOR ALL!!!
An almost unanimous US congress vote on the Russian, Iranian and North-Korea sanctions!!
500+ Us politicians all sick in the head and voting with wallets wide open.
This is the ultimate proof: destroy the Billionaire class!! Or else they will destroy YOU!
If memory serves me, Plato suggested that society should arrange that the “wealth” differences between the rich and poor should not be more than four-fold. A nice, simple rule that could be effective if enforced without exception.
“… war on Putin” is the only war that will benefit Trump in any way. It will kill off Russiagate before Mueller starts digging too deeply into Trump’s business links to Russia and his tax returns.”
Beautiful solution. Surely all the ziocon-banksters-MIC operatives agree with you. There are two minor details – Russia is a nuclear state and Russians do not want any wars. And, by the way, Russians are fed up with the US/UK scoundrels and swindlers of Yeltsin time and they support overwhelmingly Mr. Putin.
Also, thank you for not bringing in the “Russian hack the DNC” story. It seems that even the most intense Russophobia could not withstand the stream of facts that expose the silliness of the anti-Russian plot, including the stellar work of American patriots (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity) with a sizeable experience in cybersecurity in contrast to the fraud concocted by the Russophobic Jewish emigre from Moscow, Mr. Alperovitch of CrowdStrike. Alperovitch has been also “working” as an “expert” at the sleazy Atlantic Council which counts amongst its experts the spectacularly ignorant but adequately Russophobic Eliot Higgins.
The goal of limiting private equity is: preventing a superrich class from bribing the State intitutions to their own benefit and so forming a Billionaire’s military dictatorship of the US.