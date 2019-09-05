Brexit and the Prison House of Nations

Bulldogs are notorious for their tenacity or “cool persistency of purpose”, as Honest Abe said of General Grant, “He has the grip of a bulldog; when he once gets his teeth in, nothing can shake him off.” The EU master class could give the doggies a lockjaw master-class. Many European states have tried to free themselves from the Prison of the European Nations; all failed.
Will BoJo, as they call the redhead Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, succeed where many politicians and nations failed? He is also a bulldog by his own right; he believes in his cause; he enjoys support of the people and hatred of professional politicians. If anybody can, he has a chance. And if he wins, the domination of the hostile elites will receive a terrible blow.
Though on Wednesday 9/4 he suffered a defeat, it is not the end of the story. The fat lady didn’t sing yet. There are still many ways for a tenacious man to get England out of the EU by the end of October. Promised support of the Brexit Party in the elections presents one possibility. Going hard Brexit, that is no-deal Brexit without Parliament approval is also technically possible.
The fight for Brexit is not a fight with or against Europe. Europeans are with BoJo against their own elites. The French dream of Frexit, and even Greeks would prefer Grexit to their present position of a country reduced by austerity to shambles. Whenever people were asked whether they want to remain in the EU, this undemocratic organisation wholly owned and managed by hostile elites, they usually answered by roaring No. The list is long. In 2005, the French voted Non to the EU Constitution, Nee said the Dutch; other governments got the message and shrewdly cancelled the referendums. Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Greenland, Denmark, Greece voted No, but the hostile elites did not take no for an answer. Always they arranged this or that subterfuge, provided a different question for a new poll, or most often ruled that no referendum was necessary. In the case of Greece, the people voted No, but the ruling party said ‘never mind’ and answered Yes.
The most important Western European donor nations want to get out. This is not surprising. The EU is operated by its unelected commission, while the EU parliament has practically no powers. The EU promotes massive immigration diluting and replacing the native population; it obsesses with sexual perversions presented as a new norm; it is violently anti-Christian; it loves expensive green energy and petrol taxes. It works in full harmony with the European mass media, which is as awful as the American one. The EU prescribes austerity for lower and middle classes; taxes labour; is generous with the banks and the bankers. Only new European states, perspective recipients of EU aid, vote Yes; the most enthusiastic are Lithuania, Slovakia and North Macedonia, and it is hardly the most desirable company for a nice country like Britain.
The EU had been described as the American colonial device to rule occupied Europe, but election of Trump revealed a nuance. There are now two Americas, the America of Trump and his nationalist supporters, and the Internationalist liberal America; this second America is in full symbiosis with the EU. That’s why BoJo, a pro-American friend of Trump, wants to complete Brexit.
His chief adversary Jeremy Corbyn also dreams of Brexit to take England out of neo-liberal EU to its socialist future, but he plays a cautious game for he wants to defeat Boris Johnson and get to No. 10 Downing Street himself. He flirts with the Remainers for he needs every vote for victory, and he is worried that in case of successful Brexit, Johnson would be undefeatable. Otherwise, he is as keen on Brexit as Johnson, though for different reasons.
Other people have various reasons and aims; no doubt the cause of Brexit is very popular with people despite the three-years-long torture. It had been proven by the recent elections to EU Parliament; a clear majority voted for the candidates supporting Brexit. If democracy means the choice of people, Brexit is the most democratic act England can entertain, even if for this purpose the Westminster Parliament has to be shut down.
The British referendum of 2016 created an unexpected Overton Window, and people rushed for it. The elites miscalculated when they deemed the British were fully tamed. These smart people knew it is a good chance and a great occasion and voted No. Who wouldn’t! The elites were shocked, like the US hostile elites were shocked by Trump victory. And they immediately began to work to overturn the result – just like their American counterparts. They are persistent of purpose, if anything. The referendum in Britain took place in June 2016, and since then the elites do everything to prevent the people’s will to be fulfilled.
The Guardian is a leading anti-Brexit newspaper. Once I was a devout Guardian reader; it was a cheerful left-wing newspaper with John Pilger, Seamus Milne and other good guys and gals, an obvious choice for Julian Assange and his Wikileaks. Since then, it turned 180 degrees and became the most nauseating rag in whole English-speaking world. I have lost interest in its daily portion of people with exotic names describing the micro-aggressions they suffered; feminists against body-shaming, transgenders in search of a public toilet; Jews fearing nasty Corbyn; 75-year old ladies in search for their first orgasm (no exaggeration) and other stuff that is of no relevance for me at all.
For last three years, The Guardian hasn’t missed a chance to scaremonger Brexiteers. There will be no food, the country will collapse, law and order will be gone, they prophesied. For me, it is a good argument for Brexit: whatever The Guardian calls for, can’t be good for you.
Another nasty piece of media, The Economist, also preaches for Remain. Once a great magazine, it is now a bankers’ voice. The Trots’ SJW media joined them in an unusual combination. It is not often the Economist and The Socialist Worker are united in a single voice.
The British people who wanted and voted for Brexit were described as racists and chauvinists. I am not keen on racism, a misleading and divisive ideology; but anti-racists are even worse. Anti-racism is the ideology of conquest and replacement. The conquistadors were anti-racists, while the Native Americans could be presented as racists, for they fought against the invaders.
If Britain were a normal country like it was 50 years ago, it would go through Brexit like a hot knife through butter. But its working class had been ruined by Thatcher; London became the abode of choice for wealthy Arabs and Russians, served by Poles and Indians. The new cosmopolitan population has no interest in England and the English people, and they also have the right to vote. They prefer the EU, a supranational body that is good for finances and good for immigrants.
The majority of parliamentarians are against Brexit. They hate Brexit almost as much as they hate Corbyn. “Too many MPs try desperately to derail Brexit, – said John Baron MP. – Too many members of the Commons are secretly Remain MPs and have kicked the can down the road too often, and should own up to the fact that what they really want to do is stop Brexit.”
We may disregard their explanations, whether they say they want “an orderly Brexit”, or they want to stop “Johnson’s coup”. What they want is to remain in the EU, in the structure they are connected with. The professional politicians live by their connections, and their connections are with the EU and with American Internationalist establishment.
Meanwhile the Brits can comfort themselves that the agreement of Mrs May had been derailed. This agreement was probably worse than Remain, as it would leave England in every arrangement of the EU except participation in decision-making. Britain would also have to pay over $40 billion, or perhaps more. The EU does not want Britain to leave, for it is a major donor; Brexit is likely to open doors for other states to follow. EU will have less money to spend for feeding its poor new East European members, let alone the dirt-poor Ukraine. All influence EU has in Britain had been mobilised to derail Brexit. Now, with the new Benn Law the EU will be able to make Johnson’s job real difficult.
The best Brexit is hard no-deal Brexit. After getting out, independent Britain would be able to peacefully negotiate new relationship with the EU. By blocking the No-Deal solution, the parliamentarians had made the task of leaving almost impossible and very costly.
The EU does not want to ride into sunset and vanish. It is fighting against Brexit by setting a new standard. If the Roman Empire were run by EU functionaries, Britain would still be its part. If the Russians knew they could charge the Baltic states and East Germany for their leaving the USSR and the Warsaw Pact umpteen billions, NATO would have never have moved East. Boris Johnson has been chided by Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, for his country Poland is a major recipient of EU aid, while the UK have paid for Polish well-being. He does not want to see Britain leave like any slave-owner hates to see his slave escaping to freedom.
The Brexit debacle is a sign of crisis of democracy. The British people’s will has repeatedly been thwarted by the elected parliamentarians and non-elected administrators. It is practically the same in the US, where the people’s will has been clearly expressed by election of Trump. His supporters wanted to return American soldiers home, to make friends with Russia, to stop mass migration, to end demonization of white American men. All these wishes were foiled by elected congressmen and by non-elected servants of the Deep State.
The people’s will should prevail, in England, in the US and in Europe. For that, the immense power of hostile international elites should be contained; the mass media restored to the people and parliaments purged of people who care more for Israel than for their own states. Indeed, the Labour would be able to tackle Brexit better if it weren’t frustrated by antisemitism witch-hunt. There is a clear correlation between the Jewish cause and the cause of Remain, but that can be discussed another time.
Britain is really the case of anarcho-tyranny, nothing makes sense, laws are invented and interpreted just to delay time and the elitesjust shuffling each other while screaming about democracy.
Absolute shitshow, I hope for a military coup or revolution soon. If only England still has a monarchy worth a shite to sort out this rabble.
I wish I could believe that, but it appears not to be true–at least not as of yet. Back in 2017, the French had a chance to vote against the euro, and they wouldn’t even do that. And the Greeks … ?
All that’s true. But voting not the strengthen the EU and voting to leave it are two different things. As for the Greeks, what they actually voted no (‘OXI’) to was not the EU, but austerity. But then Syriza just ignored the result of the vote, and the Greeks voted Syriza back in at the next election as if nothing had happened. That’s when I ceased to respect Greece. Since then, they’ve gotten what they deserved, as far as I’m concerned.
The Economist has always been the voice of The City. Since the 19th century, they’ve even plugged ‘free’ trade in their very masthead.
A hard Brexit, I’m afraid, is the only Brexit. Berlin won’t allow anything else.
Now we know that the threat to democracy is not Prime Minister Johnson, but Parliament.
And that is very disappointing.
And now the British public knows it.
No, I think everyone understands that Britain must leave the EU now, or never be taken seriously again. What would be the point of nuclear weapons if Britain was to capitulate over leaving the EU? Brexit is happening because of the Poles ect who were coming in unendingly and no way to stop them. Cameron got no concessions on EU freedom of movement, which was great in principle, but in practice all one way with foreign EU workers free to flocking into Britain to improve their standard of living, while British workers were free to go to Romania. It was unending wage rise suppression for Brits. That being the case there was a majority voting Brexit, which came as a surprise to Cameron and the entire political class.
The problem is that no one voted in the referendum for a no deal Brexit, but it takes two to make a deal. The EU is not going to concede a deal and let Britain make a success of Brexit, because that would only make other countries follow Britain out. So Britain is going to be slowly tortured by the EU in alliance with the enemy within, which is the British Parliament. Most British MPs opposed Brexit.
He can rest easy, as already mentioned Britain is going to be given the third degree endlessly by the EU. The no deal will hurt them but it also will hurt Britain worse and that is what the EU wants: to make an example of Britain for leaving.
“Once I was a devout Guardian reader; it was a cheerful left-wing newspaper with John Pilger, Seamus Milne and other good guys and gals, an obvious choice for Julian Assange and his Wikileaks. Since then, it turned 180 degrees and became the most nauseating rag in whole English-speaking world. I have lost interest in its daily portion of people with exotic names describing the micro-aggressions they suffered; feminists against body-shaming, transgenders in search of a public toilet; Jews fearing nasty Corbyn; 75-year old ladies in search for their first orgasm”
So after yesterday’s debacle in parliament , which I watched most of , we now have an unelected prime minister with no majority in the Commons and an opposition which refuses a general election ! This is all down to , as the article points out very well , the orchestrated campaign against the people`s choice of Brexit ( horrible invented word ). Britain has never been a true democracy with the house of so-called Lords and the monarchy being proof of that but now the very word ” democracy ” has no meaning in any real sense and we can clearly see we are ruled by entities who hide behind the curtains keeping well out of sight.
Shame on you MP` s who enabled this catastrophe.
Poland had refused to even negotiate over self-determination for the German city of Danzig and the ethnic German minority in the so-called Polish Corridor. Hitler felt compelled to resort to arms when he did in response to a growing Polish campaign of terror and dispossession against the one and a half million ethnic Germans under Polish rule. In my view, if ever a military action was justified, it was the German campaign against Poland in 1939. from an earlier article but it shows the same powers pushing remain are determined to deny democracy its course..
Is says: The Brexit debacle is a sign of crisis of democracy. The British people’s will has repeatedly been thwarted by the elected parliamentarians and non-elected administrators. It is practically the same in the US, where the people’s will has been clearly expressed by election of Trump.
The people’s will should prevail, in England, in the US and in Europe. For that, the immense power of hostile international elites should be contained; the mass media restored to the people and parliaments purged of people who care more for Israel than for their own states. Indeed, the Labour would be able to tackle Brexit better if it weren’t frustrated by antisemitism witch-hunt. There is a clear correlation between the Jewish cause and the cause of Remain, but that can be discussed another time. Yes, but it was the same in Chamberlains and Winston’s time.
I fail to understand why the masses in Briton have not created for themselves a new constitution and circulated it to the masses for a vote to ratify it?
Ratification, clear stated in Article VII of the Constitution of the USA=> transfers the possession of power from the old government to the possession of the newly ratified government That of course, is what the wealthy and powerful ex British banking and land-grant-made wealthy Aristocrats in America did when the democratic Articles of Confederation Government (1776-1789) expressed itself so strongly in favor of human rights and democratic principles that the wealthy and powerful pulled off the second revolution in America, that is, the wealth and power (mostly Jewish) decided the truly troublesome American government, the government that defeated the British and surveyed the American land East of the Mississippi and that managed the national affairs in America well enough to not only expel the British but also to bring real order, racial justice and true democracy to post Colonial America during the years 1777 to 1789 had to be removed.
BTW the first President, after the predecessor Articles of Confederation government (1776-1789) to the USA (1789 to present) defeated the British in America, was John Hanson (1781) whose title was President of the United States in Congress Assembled (not George Washington<=who was elected in 1789 (to the USA), not by a popular vote of the people, but by 69 electoral votes (see Article II of the Constitution of the USA).
Ratification seems to be a catalysis, it seems to work much like catalyse enzyme in the lung::blood transfer ( inspired into the lung oxygen is exchanged across the lung membrane for carbon dioxide from the blood and carbon dioxide is removed to the lungs from the blood for expiration). Ratification seems to move into power a new government and to remove from power the old government. Instead of facilitating a take over by the wealthy as the USA constitution did, ratification could just as easily facilitate a people's movement, exercising their right to self determination, in that, to ratify something; a majority needs to vote for it.. Just my two cents worth.
I like Israel Shamir’s work, but this is absurdly one sided.
The image of Boris Johnson as ‘a man of the people, pitched against the establishment’ is hallucinatory.
Trump as ‘nationalist’ icon is equally weird. Isn’t he King Cyrus/ ‘Israels greatest ever president’ ?
Does Atzmon’s argument even deserve response? (http://www.unz.com/gatzmon/brexit-is-all-about-making-israel-greater/)
At the moment when parliamentary democracy in the UK is breaking down, who is scheduled for ‘a surprise’ visit?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/04/benjamin-netanyahu-to-meet-boris-johnson-on-surprise-visit-to-london
Chabad seems to have recently blessed the US congress, the UN, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.
Nothing to see there I am sure. Nothing Noahide.
Bulldogs are ugly as hell , ugly as Boris .
The fight for Brexit is not a fight with or against Europe.
Bullshit. That is exactly what it is. That‘s why it’s going so badly. Most leavers are just „against“, they don’t offer an alternative other than somehow „sovereignty, pride, less Romanians“. Leave has no plan other than chaos which will magically resolve itself. Great if you manage a Hedge Fund and can profit from volatility, not great for the working man.
No deal brexit is the “best” brexit.
What unimaginable naivete.
It’s such retarded simplistic views which have buggered the brexit process from day 1. Starting with May pulling the withdrawl plug so quickly, then thinking that the EU would simply bend over for the UK to get a deal — NOT.
I notice there’s no mention of the backstop or Good Friday — which is further evidence that the author knows nothing, except the political shadows behind which the vast technical realities lie.
If anyone actually cares about the complexities I would suggest “Naked Capitalism”. No site has devoted so much to the actual nitty-gritty of brexit.
Given the outsized role played by Jewish Supremacists and their multiple lobbies in the UK (BICOM, LDFI, CFI, LFI, etc, etc, etc), I would’ve thought this particular ethnic/religious group would receive top billing in an article entitled, Brexit and the Prison House of Nations.
But I guess we’ll have to patiently wait for “another time”… in the not too distant future, let’s hope!
If Brexit was going to happen it would have happened by now. Obviously it is not going to happen and never was intended to.
I don’t get why Brexit fans keep pretending the EU is trying to keep Britain in considering Britain can hard brexit whenever she wants. The EU has no reason to care for the whims of people wanting to leave in the trade negotiations and it’s farcical they entertained these negotiations so long considering most Europeans oppose any deal without freedom of movement. They should just make sure as much capital and as many jobs will come to the EU instead.
It’s no where near as clear cut as Israel Shamir makes out. The referendum only just gave victory to the Brexiteers, with almost as many voting to remain.
The EU may be the USA’s bitch, but its a big bitch and doesn’t always jump to command. Now does anyone seriously think that little Britain will be out US reach once it leaves the EU? In reality Johnson (Bojo is far too cuddly) is pushing for an ever closer relationship with Uncle Shmuel and Britain could end up on a par with a colonial backwater like Puerto Rico.
As for Trump being some kind of freedom fighter, single handedly striving against the elites, to get a better deal for the masses, this is little short of fantasy. Trump splutters and tweets all sorts of nonsensical and contradictory messages, but at crunch time he duly rolls over and does exactly what his paymasters tell him. Don’t you Donald?
One last thing to ponder, is that the far from perfect EU has nevertheless outperformed the US over the past forty years by streets, where it actually matters. That is in the improvement of the overall living standards of the great masses of its population. This is all the more praiseworthy considering the very low starting point of many of its new entrant countries.
This article is virtually a cliché of Brexit on the net: good guys (“THE PEOPLE”) who want to leave against the bad guys (conspirators) who don’t. See for example this relentless old time cowboy movie plot on “The Duran” videos (theduran.com).
But, one is hard pressed to read or hear any mention of the 16,141,241 people who voted in the referendum to STAY in the EU (48.1% of the poll; e.g. majority of voters in N. Ireland and Scotland). For some reason they are not ‘The People.”
17,410,742 vote to leave are “The People”
16,141,241 vote to stay are What???
Since Plato political philosophers have concerned themselves with the concept of “Tyranny of the Majority” and concluded that referendum forms of government are not the most virtuous and democratic. Rather, parliamentary government protects the rights of the minority by demanding compromise.
Yesterday, the British Parliament voted to respect the rights of the 16,141,241 Brits who voted to stay in the EU by demanding that the concerns of those people be taken into consideration (e.g border with N. Ireland), and some sort of compromise be made between the Leave and the Stay.
Well, you have found a champion!Poor Britain, if he is to be her savior!
The problem with the EU is not the EU, anymore than the common market was a problem. ON its face a common currency makes some sense. The problem is in my view, they went too far to fast. As opposed to allowing a common currency system to develop they forced the matter without consideration for the consequences and in response to issues the EU either ignored them or exacerbated them. Great Britain, France, etc. are not going to stop being part of Europe, so it’s a dubious claim that any of these countries are against Europe and though Europe itself can be dissolved.
But there was a vote and that vote in Great Britain was to disentangle itself from the EU, that should be honored. While I cannot make any predictions, I think the predictions about chaos and the end of the world for Great Britain are over the top.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-04/brexit-has-devolved-random-acts-vandalism
For a very long time this was considered a truism:
“Democracy requires that the minority accept that the majority’s policies be implemented, knowing that eventually the minority will control the government and implement its own policies.”
Elections are intended to serve as proxy civil wars. The US Federal government was quite deliberately structured to “let ambition defeat ambition”, to give the US population enough time to switch from one party to another so that bad policies could be halted before they had done too much damage. Supposedly the three branches (representative, executive, judicial) would be “jealous” of each other, and each would prevent extremely large policy changes as the result of a single election, and therefore prevent “pent up change” from becoming a serious conflict.
In practice, this didn’t quite yield the smooth adjustment of policy that was apparently the Founder’s design goal. The US has, starting in 1776 before the Constitution, found itself on a roughly 80-90 year (~4 score and 7?) cycle of catastrophic fundamental change (Revolution, Civil War, WW II, 2025-2935?)[1].
And it looks like the UK is in for the same. Major change triggered by who knows what proximate cause? Maybe just a snapped temper or a staffer’s suggestion. Since the West has been an interconnected system at least since WW I breached US neutrality, the entire West is probably not that far from the UK in terms of criticality and whatever is serving as an analog to “stored energy” in a physical system.
The UK situation (like that of Western Europe and the US) is a
repudiation of “Democracy requires that the minority accept that the majority’s policies be implemented.” The replacement is “Democracy requires that the majority accept that the minority’s policies be implemented”, hence the idea that “Populism is a threat to democracy”. Under the “elections are a proxy civil war” theory, a real civil war must ensure. This war would determine which definition of “democracy” prevails. Of course, wars inflict collateral damage.
Lewis Carrol, 1871 [2]
And Lewis Carrol called it ( Ardenes forest, 1919/01):
https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/american-troops-advancing-through-a-forest-shattered-by-artillery-picture-id72431379?s=2048×2048
And this next time, with large populations depending on global trade and the cities economically unproductive, the collateral damage will be large.
One hopes things will end peacefully. One of the points of the above analysis is that a non-peaceful end is both possible and undesirable.
I really hate reorganizations. Worse, they hate me.
Counterinsurgency
1] This seems to be the interval required for US society to reach critical state after the previous catastrophe. After the US reaches critical state, social disturbances start obeying a power law and social “causality” in the sense of predictable social cause-effect chains stops working and the size of the next event becomes a sampling from a negative coefficient exponential distribution, hence entirely unpredictable (apologies for the mathematics, but it’s important to know that, yes, the size of the next disturbance can’t be predicted even in theory).
See:
https://www.advisorperspectives.com/
2] https://www.owleyes.org/text/through-looking-glass-lewis-carroll/read/chapter-iv-tweedledum-tweedledee
It’s because EU aid is the biggest pyramid scheme to ever exist. It’s horrific! Here’s how it works:
1. Rich EU countries give money to the EU, which gives money to the poorer ones to develop them
2. The ruling class of the poorer countries, which were put in power by the EU by the way, just take all the money for themselves instead of investing in anything, citing some stupid problems (like expropriation costs, like that’s a problem for any true sovereign state, just give them an offer they can’t refuse, oh wait it’s in the EU that means 20000000000 lawsuits and angry notes coming your way and you’re replaced at the speed of light).
3. The ruling classes of the poor countries funnel the money back to the EU elites, and keep a bit for themselves (still insane amounts of money)
It’s merely a scheme to impoverish the ordinary man and give money to the elites, it’s why eastern europeans are starting to have very negative opinions of the EU as well – why join and organization that’ll just help the crooks get even richer, while the people get shit, or scraps
{The problem with the EU is not….}
The problem with EU has nothing to do with currency or anything financial.
It was a Globalist project from the get-go, created to erase Nations and nationalities in Europe, and to wipe out Europe’s Christian roots.
The fact that unelected EU Commissars are pressuring and threatening Poland, for example, to accept massive numbers of Muslim foreigners – which Poland is bravely resisting – should disabuse anyone of the notion that the EU project had anything to do with financial matters. It was sold as such, but the goal has always been far more insidious and nefarious.
{ I think the predictions about chaos and the end of the world for Great Britain are over the top.}
Right.
Agree , this is the key , Brexit is a fight against Europe , as always .
England along her history has always been against Europe and against the world . England is
always provoking wars and divisions in other countries , revolutions , financing traitors , coups d`Etat , economic sabotage , financial especulation . A history of piracy .
Okay, we know where you stand. You prefer a Balkanized politics where trannies get a voice, blacks get a voice, women get a voice, everybody’s constituency gets a seat at the table. And if a majority votes for something (as California voted TWICE against gay marriage) those voters should work on a palatable compromise with the losers … although an issue like gay marriage is like being pregnant, you either is or you ain’t.
Some people prefer Big Government, large enough to take care of all of its citizens. You’re one of those people.
Some people prefer Small Government, only existing to build the roads and fund an army. I’m one of those people.
Anytime any country anywhere in the world votes to dismantle globohomo and Big Government, I’m there, electoral losers be damned.
Pure piffle! The English proles are being thrown a mouldy crumb of ‘taking back control’ via Brexit. The real oppressive forces will sail blithely on. The international banks will still control our money, and lend it to us at interest. The deep-state security and NATO warmongers will still stage stunts like the Skripal poisonings, or duping us into hot war by liars like Blair.
In reality the EU is a benign organisation which works to benefit all the peoples of Europe. Nation-states can still defend their own interests–look at Hungary. Trivial legal interference in consumer goods’ standards means freely traded commerce. Mobile phone (cellphone) charges are equalised. British grannies can freely retire to the Spanish Costas and enjoy full and equal rights to healthcare. Polish plumbers are most welcome. The EU is a force for good.
What may need liberating is the English Nation, which has been surpressed under the ‘UK’ flag. In time England will be delighted to join this club of nation-states called the EU.
Nice idea but the reality is that out of 66 million people only 17 million voted to leave, that isnt by any stretch a majority and of course the referendum, like most public votes, was based on lies, obfuscation and smoked up mirrors. Personally I don’t care if we leave or stay, the whole lot is going down the river as the neoliberal Titanic heads for the iceberg, rudder jammed. Brexit would lead to massive abuse of the working classes, getting rid of pesky things like a minimum wage, workers rights and the welfare state, anyone who thinks that a UK brexit will lead to any kind of paradise is utterly deluded. You will get a neoliberal double down, the only way to avoid that is a Corbyn, genuine socialist govt brexit, thus allowing re nationalisation of the rail network and the energy cartel, denuclearization and all sorts of other really good things. Problem is that the one thing these elites you speak of want even less than brexit is a socialist UK redistribution of wealth to the many and making the few leeching blood suckers pay their way. Its a catch 22, my guess is that because Bojo is such a hamfisted inbred public school numpty, brexit will fail and we’ll all be left to sing along together as the neoliberal ship sinks, transgender captain at the helm.
It’s amazing to me these distractions are working so well.
Please everyone unstuck your heads from your asses. Brexit is as irrelevant as your vote.
Global elites will do as they please; as they always have done. The appearance of chaos is useful to them, so they encourage you to fear Brexit, or perhaps a sudden collapse of the US dollar, but that’s not what they’re actually planning, although a sudden plummet in the value of the US dollar could be easily effected if that’s what’s required.
What they prefer is a slow, stable and carefully managed transition to the long promised New World Order. It is a well advanced work in progress already, or haven’t you noticed?
If multipolarity is what popular opinion desires, a sentiment they created themselves with near perfect control of all media, then that’s what they’ll call it
Forcing an imaginary Hard Brexit is merely another arrow in their quiver, and has the distinct advantage of causing exactly one half of the people to blame the other half for whatever might follow.
And rest assured everything is going exactly according to plan. What will follow is what they’ve planned all along, with adjustments made here and there as becomes necessary.
Again, their plans are not failing. You are still being slow-boiled like the proverbial amphibians that you are.
If you really want to know who is Captaining the ship, just look at a photo of Mark Carney set astride anyone of your so-called representatives, from BoJo to the Donald, or Jacinda to Justin. All of these characters are actors at best, with perhaps only one being stupid enough to believe he’s actually in charge.
When it comes time to speak to the people about necessary adjustments and sacrifices, it won’t be anyone of these supposedly elected buffoons you will be told you should follow. It will be someone like Mark Carney because the leading role in this and all other passion plays is always played by the most handsome man.
Mark Carney, head of the Bank of England if you don’t know already, recently came to the United States and essentially threatened to provoke a worldwide Depression, as described by F. William Engdahl below:
Is the Fed Preparing to Topple US Dollar?
http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO1Sept2019.php
I highlight the above not because I expect such a scenario to unfold, as Engdahl describes, but rather because the threat is so ominous it will encourage people everywhere to accept a supposedly less drastic series of reforms. If so-called reforms are not happily accepted by the public then the number and seriousness of multiple staged ‘crisis’ will expand until resistance is crushed. Brexit is just such a threat but obviously the UK cannot leave the Globalist System no matter what people want.
What the people who voted for Brexit really wanted was an exit from the consequences of Globalization. As with the situation in Greece voting ‘oxi’ obstensibly to an EU bailout deal, exiting Globalist institutions is strictly forbidden.
First main objective: replace the US dollar with two-tiered and fully digitized currency.
It matters not if the dollars in your pocket have pictures of Jackson or Hamilton, nor of Adelson or Trump. What matters is most of your currency, with small values of cash or coin still available for the short term, will be that in large amounts it is easily controllable and thereby capable of controlling you, and also that it will be made second class, with first class SDR’s, or whatever they eventually call real money, being available only to authorized members of the supranational elite.
This is a trick by which your accumulated wealth, and the wealth of all nations, can be zeroed with a keystroke so when you try to pay your mortgage your money will be worthless while only those with proper credentials will be authorized to borrow real money with secure value in large amounts which they will use up to buy everything for equivalent of pennies on the dollar, if indeed the economy is outright collapsed. More likely they will continue to impoverish everyone slowly, as they have been doing for over 50 years.
Second main objective: related to the first – record your every financial decision in a blockchain register attached directly to the money itself. Now when you go seeking the comfort of an underage orphan, the government will know.
Remember when people used to say the money don’t know where it comes from so take it yourself, or words to the effect?
In the old system black markets are available, via cash, allowing us to escape the grand scale theft and corruption engaged in by National and Global elites. In the new system there will be nothing to stop high level corruption, but simultaneously the black market will no longer be available to soften the blow of high level corruption, so that for example you can be easily starved to death if the economists agree it is most ‘efficient’ way to ‘fix’ the problems they have made on their own.
Brexit, or a sudden collapse of the US dollar, or WW3 for that matter, are presently just figments of an imaginary world brought to you by media. What Globalist elites are truly after is perfect technocratic enslavement of everyone.
If people of the world genuinely want to save themselves from the worst of what is coming they should forget about Brexit and immediately begin working on saving Black Markets – without the use of government cash. There are some within Intelligence who might be partial to helping us out in these matters since organized crime, which in a natural state is really just economic self defense against rapacious elites, is no less threatened than are we.
So Corbyn wants socialism in one nation rather than globalism or neoliberalism or transnationalism or some other thing? This baby boomer bastard Corbyn is a sneaky one. Corbyn has a soft spot for English sovereignty? Corbyn is UNTRUSTWORTHY!
Does Corbyn have the balls to go after the City of London or the English ruling class or the American Empire to bring on his socialism in one England? Is Corbyn going to screw around with Menwith Rise — I guess it’s not a hill — and the electronic sharing scheme with the other Anglo-Saxon nations? What did Corbyn think of that bastard Blair dragging the English military into the Iraq War debacle?
I hope this Corbyn cuts the Scots and the Welsh and the Northern Irish out of his socialism in one England. Will Corbyn get rid of this UK crud and go back to England lording it over the others by force and by informal agreements with other nations not to mess with the islands?
What’s Corbyn got to say about central banker shysterism and negative interest rates and asset purchases and quantitative easing and big fat central bank balance sheets and the City of London clearing and laundering all the loot from God knows where?
Corbyn isn’t so much of a rancid twit that he won’t admit that mass immigration has lowered the wages of English workers and displaced English workers?
Is this baby boomer Corbyn guy such a cad that he won’t admit that mass immigration has massively increased the cost of housing in England? What does this rascal Corbyn say about the green belts around English towns and cities being paved over and urbanized to house the mass immigration overflow that is flooding out of English towns and cities?
I think this so-called “socialist” sonofabitch Corbyn is a FAKE, PHONY, FRAUD in his pretensions to give a damn about English workers and the environment in England and the fact that England is one of the most densely packed areas in Europe in terms of population. The population density in England is driving those nutcake English even crazier than they already are and this turd Corbyn is calling for a massive immigration invasion of England.
The English military should take over and get a cut of the profits from the City of London and then start a mass deportation plan to massively reduce population density in England.
Profits for the troops and AFFORDABLE FAMILY FORMATION for the English — what’s not to like!
The EU Is A Concentration Camp Of Nations — England Out Of The EU Now!
Go To Hell Corbyn, You Sneaky Snake!
I’m stunned at the number of commenters defending the concept of a European Union, so granny can get some sun and free abortions.
It’s also true that in the EU, British fishermen have lost their livelihood because some 4th-tier douchenozzle with a window office in Brussels has set draconian fishing quotas. Call me old-fashioned, but I believe British citizens and their politicians, instead of unelected bureaucrats, should set British fishing quotas.
Either the growing popularity of Unz has spawned an influx of globohomo trolls, or we’ve already passed the Event Horizon.
Some additional context:
Steve Pieczenik exposes Boris Johnson as a sociopath and liar, with unclear loyalty. He grew up Jewish, mother descended from orthodox rabbis Lithuania, spent much time at kibbutz or moshav in 1984, likely co-opted by Mossad, good relations with Netanyahu…
https://stevepieczenik.com/2019/07/24/opus-168-boris-badenov-johnson/
…with whom he publicly met just a few hours ago (image at Ha’aretz):
So you are saying that a victory of a majority is disrespectful of the losing minority and the minority opinion should really be put in force because otherwise the majority would force its opinion on the minority and dictate to it? That would be much like the way we are now forced to accept that there are 60+ genders, that we are to not even think that certain minority dogmas which are forced on us might bear close scrutiny because they infringe on our common sense, logic and sense of fairness, and the like.
If I am correct, England has a majority voting system, if candidate A has > 50 % of the votes, it’s a win over candidate B, even if candidate B is very close, in the extreme, has only one vote less.
As it stands now, the system is not respecting a majority decision, and would like to have a repetition of a vote, by hook or by crook, until the “right” decision is achieved. Then, of course, the decision would stand and be crowned with all the legitimacy casuists could come up with. We have seen this before.
As a dissafected American, I don’t know much about the details of Brexit, although my natural inclination is to side with those who are “Fighting the Power.” In this case the power seems to be the Oligarchy and the undemocratic EU. So, the essay’s title, “…the Prison House of Nations,” is most appropriate to my country.
When one speaks of living in a prison, what word can be more chilling than the word “indivisible” in the US Pledge? IOW, no matter how bad things become, a tyrannical government is watching over us to ensure that there will never again be a secession. Per most Americans, Mr. Lincoln settled that matter for all time. And I wonder if the masses are fine with Washington using whatever force is necessary to prevent any state(s) from leaving.
Other countries peacefully break up all the time. The USSR voted itself out of existence in 1991, and Czechoslovakia peacefully split in two in ’93. But such is not allowed in the world’s Hegemon, regardless of what the Constitution might about a voluntary union. One dare not even speak of it in public lest one be labled a hate-filled White Nationalist and an Enemy of the State.
Israel Shamir
Casino (I am Yahweh) Trump is a Minion/Puppet/Slave of the Zionist land thieves. He supports the Genocidal & Ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Palestinian People. Have you been sleeping, or are you misdirecting?
Or are you pumping for the Hollywood 2020 election farce?
Marx wrote that Russia was a Prison House of Nations. In 2119, the World is a Prison House of Nations. The peoples of the Prison (dumping ground for people fleeing nations ruined by the Zionist New World Order) Nations of Europe are in partial motion. The Gilets Jaunes are a sign of better things to come. Delacroix has a nice painting on that hope.
https://www.google.com/search?q=liberty+leading+the+people+louvre&rlz=1C1TSNJ_enUS547US576&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=vh8W_xhxX5vuCM%253A%252CVEdyAyt0DqwCnM%252C%252Fm%252F021yjf&vet=1&usg=AI4_-kSD-3wqtUxKty2xywlob5btFWKmTQ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj0ifWhjrrkAhVCrVkKHcEhBzQQ_B0wHXoECAgQAw#imgrc=vh8W_xhxX5vuCM:
The REBIRTH of our Nation, our America, with our Honor and our Sovereignty, will not be accomplished by some backhanded support for Depraved friend of MOSSAD Epstein & Maxwell, Casino (I am God) Trump, or for the Unconstitutional American puppet Government and its Hollywood elections.
In America, we must avenge the murder of our last Constitutional President, John F. Kennedy, and the Coup D’état on November 22, 1963, by Restoring our Republic!
Durruti
“In the case of Greece, the people voted NO, but the ruling party said ‘never mind’ and answered Yes.”
Correct.
That was a huge NOOOOOOOOO from the Hellines, but the whore for the Jews, (I mean the ruling party) a commie named Tsipras, change it to yes. You see, afterwards, nobody put a bullet between the eyes to this maaaa-humper.
Good article. Democracy is local not continental or global. That means that all democrats must, if they are capable of logical analysis, be nationalists.
Supranationalism, which prevents the nations states of Europe from ending mass immigration, means the death of the West. All the Euro nations have a below, or far-below replacement fertility rate. Africa has a fertility rate more than twice the replacement rate and, at one billion, twice Europe’s population.
The EU denies the nation states of Europe the freedom to close their borders to migrants, which means continued mass immigration, continued suppression of native reproduction, and hence the replacement of indigenous populations by people from elsewhere: genocide that is, for which the likes of Blair, Clinton, Macron, Merkel, Pope Francis, and Tusk have received the Charlemagne Prize, aka the Treason Prize, created in the name of Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi, the founder of the Pan-European Movement, which advocated the Africanization of Europe.
About three quarters of black and minority ethnic voters chose Remain. I guess if you count these as ‘the people’ too then the result was close. But if you regard them not as ‘the people’ but as a fifth column who are antagonistic to the native population and not only do not vote for interests of the British people but actively oppose them, then the Brexit election result was not nearly as close as is claimed.
Brexit will not destroy England, or the English People. It will save them. Brexit will not split England into pieces. Whither Ireland or Scotland or Wales, is their business.
So you advocate the breakup of our Country, our America?
If you support the “break up” of our Country, our America, you might just be an “Enemy” of the American People. The Zionist World Order aims to break up and otherwise destroy all the Nations and Peoples of this Planet, with the exception of their Chosen Depraved Oligarch Rulers. Are you with them?
The breakup of America will never be peaceful. We Rabble in Arms will defend it to the death.
No Zionist Puppeting!
No cowardly – dispair!
No Breakup! Our Sovereignty & Our Honor will be restored.
Freedom is not Free. It must be paid for.
…..pretending the EU is trying to keep Britain in….
It is not the EU is trying to keep Britain in.
It is the Jews.
To be more specific it is the “Board of Deputies of British Jews”.
They know real well that if Britain makes the start exiting EU, many other Countries will follow.
And then who is going to criminalize ….”holocaust denial” (whatever that means) in each European country??????
Brexit Has Devolved Into Random Acts Of Vandalism
I carefully read over your comment three times. Yet, I still couldn’t figure out if you were writing satire or not.
Of course, there was a small majority in favour of leaving and that is democracy in the UK, for good or ill. Such a result though, was bound to cause major problems and these aren’t just going to go away, when or if the UK leaves the EU.
On top of that things will only get worse if Johnson, as seems likely, tries to salvage something from the ashes, by tying-up the UK to the debt mountain, that these days passes for the US economy. O happy days.
The EU is a colony of the US . The new slav and slavoid EU members , poles , baltics , rumanians , hungarians , bulgarians … are the most obsequious servants of the Empire , they kiss the fat ass of Pompeo with sheer delight and offer him their lives to go to war against the evil soviets ( but they were soviet too ) when needed . Many of them believe that they will be californians some day as a reward to their devotion to the Empire .
The english , who of course know that they ARE the natural lieutenants of the Empire in Europe , are pissed off at these low class eastern members of the EU who want to be the US lieutenats in the EU . Who the hell they think they are ? we invented the english language ! , the US was OUR colony !!! , the english are so mad that they want out of the EU .
It is like a big Eurovision syndrome . In the past the yearly Eurovision song contest was a european celebration , England , France , Italy , Germany , were winners often , but since the 12 or so new eastern countries joined the EU and always vote among themselves in Eurovision they win all the years , and France , England , Germany , Italy … never won again any Eurovision contest .
Western europeans are pissed off at the corrupt easteners so that Eurovision is increasingly boycotted and more and more western europeans want either to get out of the yearly Eurovison song contest , or simply get out the EU . The english have the biggest Eurovision fed up complex of the whole EU , ant they are in their way out , maybe other countries will follow .
First price Eurovision contest 1982 , Germany`s Nicole
Yes, when I read about migrant invaders controlling elections over the wishes of the majority white natives, I become convinced, more than ever, that parliamentary democracy, as well as the US version, is a crock of shite. Read, if you will, “The End of Democracy” by Christophe Buffin de Chosal.
Whether people like it or not, Britain is now a mixed bag of all sorts of races and colours and it is heading inevitably towards a multi-factional majority of non-white voters. This state of affairs seems to be part of the globalists master plan for every western nation.
A satirical website in Britain “reported” that Sunderland was to be honoured as its vote for Brexit was considered key. It was to be given some sort of élite status. Meanwhile nearby Newcastle, which narrowly voted to remain, was to be razed to the ground as fit punishment for traitors.
Your –
hit a nerve.
I oppose the Breakup of the United States of America. Thought I made myself clear.
I support Brexit, Grexit, Frexit, even Germanyexit from Zionist EU Tyranny – as their exit will SAVE, not destroy their Nations.
In 2019, American Patriotism may sound satirical.
You are a fine Human. I agree with almost everything you write. No satire here.
Durruti
My my, how relevant.
So the Saudi’s, Chinese and Russians are not to fear too much depreciation of their London townhouses?
What comes from the UK anyway? Wool? Horrible beer?
I think current globalisme simply comes from the invention of TV, combustion engines, aircraft, etc.
A consequence of decent infrastructure, making mass travel easy.
No masterplan at all.
Durruti , I usually like your comments , but in this one you want all the xits for Europe , but not a Texit , or a Californxit for the US , well … hold your horses.
” ,
You speak of ” Zionist EU Tyranny ” , but do you think that the UK-US is more or less zionist than Europe ?
There is a saying in spanish ” ser mas papista que el Papa ” ( to be more popist than the Pope himself ) , don`t you think that the anglos & yankees protestants are more judaic than the jews themselves ?
I just read an interesting article in this way that says that the english protestants puritants and their yankee descendents were more judaic than the jews even before zionism existed . Greetings
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/how-jewish-elites-infiltrated-us-protestants-creating-powerful-pro-israel-lobby-among.
Primer.
The amusing part is some of the £400,000 ‘Holocaust survivor’ George Soros gave to stop Brexit is being used via Best for Britain to parade sub-Sahara African parrots on UK television. Echoes of Black Lives Matter on CNN. Such chutzpah!
“Nice idea but the reality is that out of 66 million people only 17 million voted to leave, that isnt by any stretch a majority and of course the referendum, like most public votes, was based on lies, obfuscation and smoked up mirrors.”
The reality is we don’t base decisions on who did not vote unless those votes were in some manner intered with illegally.
Your contention assumes that those that did not vote to leave wanted to remain. And your subsequent arguments rest on that assumption. Since the assumption is false —
all that rests upon it is subsequently false.
Case in point.
“Brexit would lead to massive abuse of the working classes, getting rid of pesky things like a minimum wage, workers rights and the welfare state, anyone who thinks that a UK brexit will lead to any kind of paradise is utterly deluded.”
You contend that minimum wage laws would disappear as part of some abuse of the working class. But the truth is that minumum wage laws in Great Britain have been around since 1909.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/minimum-wage
congrats to british people!
they take their sovereignty back. i hope, this will be a good example for other nations in the EU prison. today experience has shown, that all supranational entities, be it the EU, the UN, NATO or anything else, are enemies of democracy and national sovereignty. they push for alien and elitist agendas.
you don’t need to be a nationalist, a racist, a believer in the uniqueness of your people or your religion to insist on national sovereignty and independence. why? because nation state is the last fortress of democracy against the global raid of plunder capitalism.
it’s true, that many nation state ruling elites have sided with plunder capitalism, restricting people’s rights and their social well-being; but as democracy goes ahead domestically we have a chance as ordinary people. . regards
I had an analyst in London tell me a few weeks ago that Brexit would lead to food shortages in the UK. A few minutes after that, she told me UK farmers would find themselves sitting on unexportable crops and foodstuffs. You should have seen her sputter when I asked why the unexportable crops and foodstuffs couldn’t be used to mitigate the food shortages. I know I’m being a tad simplistic, but the scaremongers have really gone off the deep end.
It’s not a law until it receives Royal Assent, or possibly even Queen’s Consent. It will be interesting to watch.
I have a question: why are the three women in the pic much prettier than 99% of British women? Are the ugly chicks Remainders?
Explain Nazi Germany then
You’d never know it from watching UK telly, but the population is still 85% white. The US is much farther along that road.
No, he’s right. We need to scrap elections and go back to settling matters by combat in the fields and streets. /sarc
Jul 29, 2019 Brexit: UK’s new PM accused of pursuing ‘no-deal’ – BBC News
Speaking on his first visit to Scotland as Prime Minister, he said there was scope for a new plan – but Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she believed he was secretly pursuing a ‘dangerous’ no-deal Brexit.
Jul 18, 2016 The European Union: Part of America’s Imperial Project
The British people’s decision to leave the European Union shocked the political establishment across Europe and around the globe.
British Prime Ministers are not elected (by the people) they are leader of the party in power, chosen by the party.
Sep 4, 2019 Exchange between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit
As I wrote, I support the territorial integrity/sovereignty of all Nations, including Palestine, Syria, Russia, and the United States of America. California, Texas, or my Brooklyn will not benefit from an exit, and our Country will not benefit from being atomized.
Brexit will help the English people escape the Zionist financial Chains of the EU. It is not a cure-all, but it is a positive step for the PRESERVING of the National Integrity of the many European Nations.
Exiting the EU opens the door for Peoples in political motion to restore their Sovereignty and to preserve the portions of their Culture that they wish to.
The next natural move of newly freed European Nations – is to Leave the Zionist controlled – Imperialist NATO.
Brexit is a First Step. It is clear the Zionist Entity, Rothschild and other Zionist Oligarchs, and their puppets, Macron, Merkel, Casino Trump, & Pelosi, etc., oppose Brexit. There is a priceless CLUE.
The Second Step is when the People in motion continue to move forward.
God Bless!
Durruti
“No, he’s right. We need to scrap elections and go back to settling matters by combat in the fields and streets. /sarc”
Laughing.
Agreed on the Worcestershire sauce and Marmalade. Coleman’s mustard is horrendous though.
Would you Brits still sell it to us Dutch if Brexitized?
I am sure we can smuggle some bottles of worchestershire sauce when there is an EU-sauce-ban.
I have noted that @Ancient Briton has replied. He is almost correct. Technically, the House of Commons elects the Prime Minister, which is almost always the leader of the party in power.
The reason the monarchy, and for that matter the House of Lords, can’t sort out the rabble, is theat the rabble has consistently voted to strip more and more powers from them. Today, the best the Lords can do is delay shitty legislation, not reject it. The hereditary Lords have been stripped of power, and replaced with honours list Lords who have bought and paid for the political whores in the Commons, who will do their bidding in passing the legislation that the “new” Lords want.
About the only power the monarch has left, is to deny people the invitation to sit in her presence (which, by the way, she is alleged to have done often to Margaret Thatcher). If the Commons and Lords passed the Bill, she’d have to sign he own death warrant.
Democracy means governed by the “terrible power of the purse”.
Ah, if only Corbyn was as anti-Semitic as they are giving you credit for.
It depends on just what shade of brown classes as white and of course many of those designated as white are nevertheless migrants and don’t use English as a first language. But even if we accept the 85% statistic as correct, what would the corresponding percentage have have been some 40 years ago?
Agree – nicely explained.
“The fact that unelected EU Commissars are pressuring and threatening Poland, for example, to accept massive numbers of Muslim foreigners – which Poland is bravely resisting”
If only Poland could just as bravely and more sensibly resist the lure of US intermediate missiles, it might then deserve some real praise.
“..if candidate A has > 50 % of the votes..”
That’s not a requirement; only a plurality is required. Same thing here in the US except for one or two states.
Nice comment with a touch of sarcasm.
Please: Repeat after me!
I am not an anti-Semite. I like Arabs.
The overwhelming majority of Jews are NOT Semites. They hail from Europe.
https://www.google.com/search?q=arthur+koestler+the+thirteenth+tribe&rlz=1C1TSNJ_enUS547US576&sxsrf=ACYBGNQ7-WxljhEuFlzyGT0_xNZG7tt5LA:1567731119530&source=univ&tbm=shop&tbo=u&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi04e3D_brkAhWouFkKHUNyCGQQsxgIMA
Just one of many sources.
Semites are people from the Middle East.
Zionists & Jews – are the most racist anti Semitic people on the Planet.
Zionists cynically mis-use/misdirect the term, anti-Semite to imply that they have some rights to the Middle East/Palestine (regardless of the fact that a nation is living on the land they are stealing).
Misuse of language – in order to brainwash & enslave people, was one of Orwell’s major complaints.
https://www.google.com/search?q=1984+orwell+book&rlz=1C1TSNJ_enUS547US576&sxsrf=ACYBGNT2uPD6i9bDu4Fe8SiGbgMC0Q-zWA:1567731522475&source=univ&tbm=shop&tbo=u&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiI7f-D_7rkAhVQvFkKHagoCYsQsxgIMA
one of many links.
I am not so sure that former Lord Mayor of London BoJo, via Eton, Balliol and a kibbutz, has ever met a common man or could care less….he is a leader of the radical status quo who have lost faith in the institutions’ abilities to perpetuate their privileges and want to destroy these institutions to centralize and further consolidate control.
best work I have seen from Shamir in a while.
hard Brexit coming up?
Just an example:
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
”Since our creation in 1991 we’ve invested over €130 billion in more than 5,200 projects.”
History of the Euro
by J. Orlin Grabbe
“I just want to be good.”–Little Alex (Malcolm McDowell) in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange.
”… with the creation of the European Monetary Institute (EMI) in Frankfurt, Germany […] the EMI was a precursor to a proposed European Central Bank, which in the future is supposed to implement a common European monetary policy, conduct foreign exchange operations, hold reserves of member countries, and promote smooth payment mechanisms. The goals of the EMI itself were more modest. The EMI was supposed to hold the gold and foreign exchange reserves, and oversee the operation, of the European Monetary System, and to promote the use of the ECU and an ECU clearing system.”
https://memresearch.janus-book.com/grabbe/euro.htm
Send the globalists to Israel where they belong.
It’s true that many if not most Zionists are racists. It’s maddening that my fellow goyim don’t have the balls to call them on that. Fine, you can keep your Jewish state — but only within the 1948 borders. Bibi’s yammering about those old borders not being “defensible” is, of course, a total lie. Why do you think he hates Iran so much? Because Iran supports Hezbollah which keeps Israel from stealing South Lebanon.
Well, this is basically right, but there is still a split between nations that receive EU subsidies and those that pay them – but even here – there’s plenty of push back (e.g. Hungary and Poland) when the EU bureaucracy link subsidies to open frontiers.
Maybe Shamir needed to spend more time on the technological background.
The technological changes after year 2000 were something comparable to the discovery of America – opening up vast new commercial possibilities. Thomas Friedman gets into this with his pivotal – but not very readable – book, “The World is Flat: The Globalized World in the Twenty-First Century” (2005). It’s partly a technical exposition of the new global manufacturing possibilities incorporating the internet, fiber optics etc. and it’s partly propaganda for a political New World Order (NWO) based on the new reality.
In very simple terms, global manufacturing creates a massive gap between (Western) selling prices and (Asian) production costs. 1/3 of this is passed on to the consumer in lower prices, and 2/3 is kept by global corporations in increased profits.
The psychological trap for Western nations is that in the first instance it appears to be a win-win for everybody. Walmart provides the public with Every Day Low Prices and stock holders get record gains. This is ascribed to Neoliberalism, Globalization and the NWO and it all looks pretty good.
The catch is that problems only appear later. De-industrializaton (along with the loss of middle class jobs and future innovation) is a slower process but it becomes inevitable. Corporations in a competitive marketplace have to outsource, and in fact their survival becomes dependent on it. In other words they have to be Globalists and control western governments to get political backing (facilitate the free flow of capital, outsourcing and open frontiers).
This political angle is the NWO led by the US and the EU, and it’s truly a struggle between the elite and the people. The elite want a homogenous, frontier free World is Flat with themselves (a rootless Cosmopolitan elite) on top, and they’re actually quite open about it, no longer describing themselves as American or British corporations, but rather “Global corporations” – citizens of the world. In contrast, citizens of the West (now referred to as “consumers”) want the security of a national community and national government that looks after their interests, and economic futures.
IMO the whole Brexit/Yellow Vests story boils down to this, with the elite ferociously kicking back at ethnic nationalism to protect their own economic interests.
The Jewish angle was initially subsidiary, but Jews have come to dominate the US neoliberal elite and to a lesser extent the EU elite, and can now visualize themselves as an elite of the elite. In fact, they have never held more power in their history as a people – something equivalent to the 19th century British and their massive world spanning Empire.
The real foe is the status quo mentality. I can’t understand MPs crying like babies who have lost their pacifier at the thought of Brexit. What? Did they forget Britain was an independent country for 1000+ years, and it got along fine? What on earth are they afraid of? Their panic and anxiety is ridiculous. Do they not understand that if the EU wants a British market to buy and sell to, they’ll be forced to deal no matter what? The Remain bunch think like slaves.
Dangerous, No-Brexit Deal? What the heck does this silly woman Sturgeon think is going to happen? It’s not like Britain is going to go through as massive an economic shock as what the Eastern European countries went through when they were getting rid of communism. Now, those were real economic shocks. Britain leaving the EU isn’t going to be anywhere near that bad.
This silly chick–and stupid coward–Sturgeon belongs in a kitchen, not in the man’s world of politics if she’s prone to panicking and full-blown freakouts over such trivialities as trade agreements and tariffs. Politics is obviously too much for her to handle.
That is the real not-so-distant future waiting for the next generation. Technology is the tool for enslavement – no need for the physical extraction of tribute or any form of coercive social control, or even a police force. The power elite will control your account, your means of survival. They might even dictate what you are allowed to purchase, if it comes to that, or even to freeze it.
This gradual process is already on the way by cashless transactions. The next is the withdrawal of physical cash from circulation, next a centralised authority with the power to veto any financial activity. The Luddites were right after all!
Your rant hides some valid points. But you forgot to mention that the English got into the EEC as the US’s Trojan Horse as well as a wedge against further integration. Remember the many battles and how often Margie Thatcher threw the toys out of the pram. Also how the UK sponsored the entry of the Eastern countries as a tactical device to erode unity. De Gaulle’s fears of Old Albion’s tricks of fomenting hostilities and divide and conquer were justified.
The original project had some merits ( e.g. to counter US hegemony) but the extension beyond the 12 members of the 1980s rang the death knell to the effort. Ironic that the country that fought most for the enlargement is bailing out! Mission accomplished…
Had the 12 remained on track perhaps the EU would be now a very different entity.
That hits a nerve – the way the darker races are projected in all forms of media and advertising as being representative of the population. It rattles the senses the same way as homosexuality is promoted as normal. Often its effect is revulsion.
A flawed Trump was / is certainly better than Hillary and current the alternatives.
People who read books. Bastards.
What’s to explain?
They simply did not do what is alleged and there is no proof they did.
Welcome to free speech.
They don’t look particularly like indigenous British. The one in the middle especially looks Indian. There are probably more people who look like them on the Remain side.
Parfois I try to be humorous . Agree about the 12 , but who were the eurostupids who tolerated Yugoslavia, Ucrania , and addmitted the eastern eurobums and the african afrobums ? , you say it was the english ( angloyankees you mean ) ok , and the stupid germans too , always drang nach osten . If the anglicans leave the UE it will be a relief . The EU has a bad deficit of testosterone .
Britain is not a real country anymore which is why nothing gets done.
The Brexit story is much simpler. I watched a series of interviews at the very beginning
Britain was once the World’s Empire
The Bank Of England was once the World’s bank
The British Pound was once the Worlds currency
The British Parliament was the Wolds model for Democracy and was sovereign and it resulted in what was the Empire.
Skip ahead: —
The European Bank was about to be number one.
The Euro was about to be number one
The British Parliament is told by the European Parliament what to legislate.
Final Result:–
Britain would end up as a minor province of the EU. Secondary Thought:- If the EU founders Britain wants to be well out of the way.
Britain is the “area’s” second biggest producer. Deal, No-deal, they will be OK
At this moment the entire EU talks and postponements are to try to make sure that whatever happens Britain’s money stays in the EU system. The Geography is not that important. We all know that Capital has no borders and every minute Britain and the EU drags it out more and more financial maneuvering will be done. Britain has left it too long to achieve its original objectives.
Irish Border — Be interesting to see how that goes. Its more about the flow of money than the flow of the Irish
Britain and the USA are both ruled by “the little masters”, scum who have wormed their way into the system and manipulate it for their own enrichment.
Well, bullshit comes in different flavors. Like yours for example.
Most “leavers” value the idea of national sovereignty, a country making its own rules and regulations, and deciding for itself who they let in or not. Amongst other things.
Being anti-EU is absolutely not the same as being anti-Europe.
The EU is a kind of weird Marxist-lite political organization; the other is a continent of various peoples.
Most Brexiteers are anti the former, but without hostility to the latter.
If the EU was not such a blatantly anti-European organization (open borders mass migration of non-Whites welcomed by the EU is clearly anti-European), elitest, and contemptuous of the actual will of the people within the EU (the cynical disregard for refererendun results in various countries), then maybe Brexit would never have happened.
No, make that, it definitely wouldn’t have happened.
There are just as many, if not more, “remainer” ideologues as there are “leavers”.
The EU is a corrupt organization. The EU does not represent the best wishes of the European people.
It certainly doesn’t represent the best wishes of the British people and hence the Brexit desire, fat-cat capitalists and elitest bureaucrats notwithstanding.
“reporting restrictions”
The one in the middle is the prettiest and she looks white to me. Are you saying that if a woman is pretty, she must be non-British? Just asking.
No it won’t. If you believe the Zio chains will melt away when the UK exits the EU, then you might as well believe in fairies, which I suspect you probably do. The UK has been held hostage by its own home grown zio protaganists for a century or more. Who do you think controls the City of London? Answer – it isn’t Brussels and it never has been.
And when the deed is done, Johnson will make everything just great by jumping into bed with MAGA man. Now that is really is a prospect to relish.
Why, on earth bringing up invasion of Poland by Hitler and what does it have to do with Brexit?
Hitler would have invaded Poland whether or not Poland agreed with all his demands. Germany “needed” Liben Raume (living space) for its people and its imperialistic ambitions.
Why do not try to explain invasion of Holland, Belgium, France etc. Did all these countries also refuse to negotiate with Hitler?
BTW, unfortunately Germany did not abandon its imperial ambitions and try to rule Europe by other nasty means.
You gotta love the left’s desire to eliminate the US Electoral College in favor of strict majority rule while they reject the majority vote in Britain.
The Gathering Threat to the Electoral College—and to the U.S. Senate
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/05/pinkerton-aoc-to-small-states-drop-dead-and-what-small-states-can-do-to-stay-alive/
Tyrannical Democrats Introduce Bill to Kill Electoral College
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/04/nolte-tyrannical-democrats-introduce-bill-to-kill-electoral-college/
Colorado Joins 11 States Agreeing to Shift to Popular Vote System
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/16/colorado-joins-11-states-agreeing-to-ditch-electoral-college-for-popular-vote/
The EU is the brain child of a British aristocrat whose lunatic imperial plan to dismantle all European nation states was promoted by Winston Churchill whom envisioned an United States of Europe united under British rule.
Kind of funny how imperial aspirations tends to backfire down the road.
How dare you sir! Did you call me a fairy? I like fairies, but, but, Bill Clinton has my blue dress!
I did have the temerity to suggest that Brexit “might help.” I did write “might.” “might”
OK! as I wrote, & admit, I believe in fairies. Remember, my Country has an ex ‘President’ who wears blue dresses (or at least is painted in one). By the way, Bill Clinton, & Hollywood Obomber are – both GAY (to use the polite term). Obomber’s wife wears the pants in the family (a phoney Hollywood Family). Some believe she/he is a Trans.
Why the angry tone? You do not know me. If you did, I would understand the angry tone. Just form a line – after my EX.
I also support Armed Insurrection of English Patriots, and new English Republic (with a Constitutional Monarchy – who have to work for a living).
It seems that everyone, both left and right, has a very unrealistic estimation of the Brexit process, and they take each new development far too seriously.
Three years ago, the vote was for Brexit, and the elites then decided against that – and that was that.
Everything since then has been shadow-puppetry to give the illusion of a fight, all to keep the proles convinced of the verisimilitude of the system. Not just the counter-Brexit intrigues, but all the seemly positive, pro-Brexit developments, all done just to appear as though something was happening by puppets who knew they were supposed to fail, and willing to do so to keep their places at the trough.
Boris Johnson is just the latest conman. He’s an egotistical, attention-seeking buffoon – even less a crusader type than Trump. He was probably well aware, ahead of time, of the actions brought about to ‘thwart’ him. His type doesn’t care about playing the game so long as they ‘get the top job’.
The English are really the greatest con men in the world. They’ve been doing this same song and dance for centuries (it’s all about the people/ democracy/good government/ representation/parliament/religious freedom… whatever) and yet people just keep falling for it.
“He is also a bulldog by his own right; he believes in his cause; he enjoys support of the people and hatred of professional politicians.”
Whilst I support Brexit this is a ridiculous statement. Johnson believes in his own sense of importance and not much else and certainly does not enjoy the support of the people. He is as professional a politician as you could find.
As some commentators have stated Brexit is being guided to be for the benefit of Israel, the neocons and US based multi nationals. This is not what the Brexit Party says it stands for. What they really do stand for remains to be seen as they still have not developed a platform.
If only this were the sentiment of the rulers, rather than the serfs. Thy will be done on Earth, as it is in Heaven,
The author is too optimistic about being able to negotiate a deal post exit. Anything fair and reasonable would encourage other nations to exit the EU. This is the one thing the unelected, anti-Christian elites fear the most.
All of the EU offers have had ‘poison pills’. For example, the Ireland backstop agreement had language that would have had allowed the EU to keep it in place permanently as there would never be ‘mutual consent’ to end it.
The best solution is a No Deal Brexit, immediately followed by an agreement for an improved US-UK relationship. Such a deal could be ready to go, allowing it to be signed within minutes of the UK leaving the EU.
Has the UK parliament blocked the no-deal option?
There are at least two known legal weaknesses with the Remain Bill that has apparently passed:
. -1- The bill required ‘The Consent of the Queen’ — In her own person; Or, through the Minster of that portfolio; Or, through the Prime Minister. This mandatory requirement does not appear to have been met.
. -2- The House of Lords is required to hear and vote on *each* proposed amendment. Somehow this requirement was bypassed to allow an immediate vote in the upper house.
Even if theoretically plausible answers are found to #1 & #2, the blocking gridlock action may still fail.
The U.S. has precedent, regulation, legislation, and settled case law covering how gridlock ‘works’. One may not like those rules, but they do allow predictability. Trump has transferred funds to build high quality border wall, some new and some to replace weaker structures. The existing U.S. rules make this 100% permissible.
Gridlock is quite new for the UK, as parliamentary systems are supposed to have new elections to avoid that problem. The rules that do exist prevent the Commons from calling for a No Confidence vote on the PM in the near future.
What happens if PM Johnson, on Oct 31, announces that the Remain Bill is technically flawed and thus invalid?
The PM signs off on Brexit and on Nov. 1 the UK is free of the EU.
Parliament can try to start a lengthy legal battle to repeal Brexit and rejoin the EU. However, Brexit will be penetrating every facet of UK society during the weeks and months of legal wrangling. Even if the Remoaners win a legal victory 24-36 months down the line, it will likely be too late for their anti-democratic cause.
PEACE
Johnson is not ideal. Then again, who would be?
Johnson will go at some point like every other prime minister.
But the British (presuming a successful Brexit) will be able to better chart their own course than in the corrupt EU. Whether they do or not remains to be seen.
Of course, how often do the “masses” get to chart a country’s direction? Well, as we know, hardly ever. Hence the elites screwing up with offering a Brexit deal in the first place.
Not related to article but worth a repeat or 1st time read:
https://www.mediamonitors.net/fiesta-of-st-fermin/
http://www.israelshamir.net/Reviews/Review14.htm
(read the 9 points)
If the weather is poor, worth using the day to read/reread all Shamir’s past writings.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2005/05/11/senate-gives-dept-homeland-security-power-to-waive-all-laws/
https://www.voltairenet.org/article143519.html
5ds
The Brit calls you a globalist for not offering him access to foreign markets! And you complain about Jews.
@ Durruti
Durruti writes “By the way, Bill Clinton & Hollywood Obomber- are both GAY (to use the polite term). Obomber’s wife wears the pants in the family (a phoney Hollywood family). Some believe he/she is a Trans.”.
Well sir, it could be not said any better. Words of pure wisdom!
That’s the prevailing ideology in the US. Add to it that the “minority” is represented by people chosen by the political establishment, and you almost have it. The missing point would be that, in a democracy, one gets power by having loyal voting blocks. Internally, _within_ the Democratic Party, the winners are those who can induce entire new groups of people to vote for _and donate money to_ them. Thus the importation of foreigners, “Gay rights”, “Trans rights”, and, perhaps next, “polygamy rights”.
At this point the process has become a dysfunctional farce, with so many ‘special interest groups that the Democrat’s base voting blocks are considering departure from the Democratic Party, and the Federal bureaucracy is disabled by the number of patronage employees.
Counterinsurgency
Spot on article by Mr. Shamir.