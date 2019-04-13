Assange Bound

Like Prometheus to whom he was compared, Julian Assange did not escape the wrath of the self-proclaimed gods of Deep State. After seven years of captivity in the walls of Ecuadorean Embassy, the man who gave us an understanding of international politics was shifted to a new and worse jail, the “British Gitmo”, Belmarsh, waiting for extradition to the even worse prison in the Archipelago of CIA jails.
“The arrest was not to help two women in Sweden or to enforce a minor bail infraction. This was never about Sweden or bail violations, or even about the discredited Russiagate narrative, as anyone who was paying the vaguest attention should have been able to work out. It was about the US Deep State doing everything in its power to crush Wikileaks and make an example of its founder. Now the pretense is over.”
wrote Jonathan Cook.
President Trump still can save him, as he should feel enormous gratitude to the man who brought him to the White House. Without Julian’s publication of DNC papers, the American public wouldn’t know that Clinton’s candidacy had been promoted by cheating, by destroying the much more likely candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders. The chances aren’t high, for until now Trump hasn’t help a single man who got into trouble for helping him. But still the US President should know what is good for him.
The shifting of Assange from the embassy jail to the real jail took place immediately after the Mueller investigation came to nought. As the Deep State understood the Mueller report run out of steam, they proceeded to the next stage. Now they will try and force Julian to admit his collaboration with Russia, to ignite the RussiaGate again, and impeach Trump, after all.
The first sign of this new phase was given by arrest of Manning. This brave man had been tried, sentenced, jailed and suffered years of terrible incarceration; he got out only by agreeing to give up his manhood. Still, this mentally tortured person was arrested and sent to jail again, this time for an unlimited time, until he agrees to bear witness against Julian Assange. This method taken from the arsenal of inquisition has been employed, and it did not cause an uproar. His newfound “sisters” who so eagerly insist on call Manning “she” did not move a finger to save him. After arrest of Manning, the arrest of Assange was on the cards. Trump should watch out, or even better, save Assange and save himself.
Julian’s arrest visually reminded me the capture of Saddam. Not much similarity otherwise between the deposed Iraqi president and the dashing scourge of Empire, but the same picture of dishevelled white hair, unkempt beard, humiliating vulnerability of a strong man in the enemy hands, the same disoriented look. He looked like a hermit dragged out of his hermitage, very different from slim, lanky, neat and dynamic young man he was just a few years ago, before he accepted the offer of President Correa of Ecuador. Jail is an awful experience, even if it is a nice room in a Knightsbridge mansion.
Why did he run into this impasse? His friends tried to convince him to surrender to Sweden, saying that in the worst case he will be out in six months, but he said that the Swedes would extradite him to the US and they would never let him go. Indeed we discovered that the Swedes wanted to drop the case long ago, while the Brits, coy and perfidious as ever, pushed them to persist at the same time claiming they act in the interests of Sweden. Now we see he was right, and those who called him ‘paranoid’ were wrong.
The authorities have a nasty tactic: they begin with something small just to get the victim; afterwards, they will roll out a bigger thing. The British police got Julian for a minor matter of failing bail; now they plan to extradite him on a minor matter of hacking; when he will be in the US, they will accuse him of treason or spying or suchlike.
We should fight for his release. It is not only right to save the hero of the people, it is also the way to avoid a new round of RussiaGate bringing us near the nuclear apocalypse. As my name had been mentioned in this connection, I’d state again: Julian had no ties with Russians, he had no intention to go to Russia, Russia had no need neither chance to refuse Assange, and you can read my full explanation of this angle here on this site.
The Deep State wants to unman Julian, as it unmanned Manning, as it wants to unman us all. The attack on Assange is a part and parcel of the campaign to unman humanity. The Empire hates Putin not only because he did not let them seize the country’s assets, but also for his outspoken masculinity. Eric Walberg in his Great Games speaks of the deeper strategy behind the colour revolutions: their organisers “castrate modern states” in order to transform them into post-modern weaklings. This “castration” is an important plan of the rulers, far more profound than the ephemeral struggles over pipelines and resources. The defeat of Julian Assange is a defeat for all the men, and a defeat for mankind, promising a bleak future – unless we shall do something about it. It is not only our freedom but our manhood is at stake.
The best people of Britain are on our side. Jeremy Corbyn spoke strongly against Assange’s extradition. If the government of Mrs May will fall as it well may, Corbyn will have a chance to influence the decisions of the British authorities, for Assange enemies are his enemies, too.
The worst people of Britain are against Julian. Integrity Initiative, the shadowy media group, plots against him. The Guardian, once a wonderful newspaper, became the tool of choice fighting Corbyn, Assange, Russia.
The best people in the US are also speaking for Julian, as Ron Paul did, and as other writers of Unz.com enjoined.
Julian told me once that the elites are forever plotting and conspiring; our job is to throw light upon their dark plans. All journalists and publishers should stand on Assange side – for it is in our professional interests. We should be free to write and publish without fear of being dropped into the Tower, La Bastille or Gitmo. Otherwise the people in power will brazenly take away whatever remains of our freedom and dignity.
Israel Shamir can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
I doubt it. Now, fully agreeing the ‘the Russians did it’ is a whole raft of bullshit, there is another side to this coin (that rolls like a dice.) When will someone explain on behalf of Wikileaks why they’d been a perfect fit, like glove to hand, in the Western intelligence agency geopolitical engineering called ‘The Arab Spring’ ? Any one remember how the entire business of revolution in Egypt, the overthrow of Gaddafi and the so called ‘civil war’ in Syria began? How does Wikileaks explain their role in that?
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/01/08/agent-assange/
^ Inquiring minds should want to to know.
MOSSANGE IS PSYOP!
It is really sad and does not give any hope that so many people are still in the black ass and have no idea what is going on around them. Brainwashing works perfectly and the desire of the superhero has been perfectly instilled by ziomedia. Only a finite idiot will believe that MSM (your superhero published in NYT, Spigel, Guardian, Economist, etc.) would allow to publish anything against its owners. Mossange did not publish anything that was previously unknown to everyone who was interested. For this he published a lot of useful information for the empire.
Wikileaks Is Zionist Poison
http://www.maskofzion.com/2010/10/wikileaks-is-zionist-poison.html
Wikileaks Is A Rothschild Operation
http://puppet99.com/p/1
When Wiki Leaks. Assange Syria Papers
http://www.pravdareport.com/world/121582-wikileaks_assange/
WikiLeaks: Advancing an Israeli Agenda?
Sex, Lies, Iran, Israel and WikiLeaks
Is WikiLeaks A CIA Operation? 1/3
Is WikiLeaks A CIA Operation? 2/3
Is WikiLeaks A CIA Operation? 3/3
It’s hard to believe that Assange and Wikileaks aren’t for real. I know, Arab Spring, etc. But still. I have trouble believing our owners are that subtle. And anyhow, they usually react after the fact. They may have turned various things, like Arab Spring, to their advantage, as they always do. But initially, it was just a bunch of diffuse outrage.
Journalists? What journalists? Do you mean those deep state operatives they are still calling journalists?
The prospect of Assange finally being extradited to the U.S. has greatly simplified my point of view. I support Assange. Anybody who does not support Assange is garbage.
I hope you are paid for your BS; unless you are a bot, a cyber device of low intelligence. And if you are a real human being, you are the proof and explanation why our elites still need such dumb Israel-haters. For them, it is enough to say, X is a Jew, and you do not need any additional explanation. Everything is done by Mossad, including YOU. This is the first time I call my reader a basket case, but there is always a first time.
Ronald, Wikileaks had no great revelations regarding Libya, Egypt, Syria that could lead to revolutions. Other way around, Wikileaks on Syria shows the US manipulations that led to the war. Likewise Libya – Wikileaks reveals the US planning.
And Obwandiag (below) is right saying “They may have turned various things, like Arab Spring, to their advantage, as they always do.”
Try to put a brake of your conspiracy theories, or they will lead to mental disease.
It would seem you didn’t actually give attention to the linked article, but oh well.
Here’s the most common Asssange-o-phile disease:
“Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn’t fit in with the core belief” -Frantz Fannon
Meanwhile here’s a new development:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2019/04/13/rudolph-the-snake-giuliani-opens-negotiations-with-wikileaks/
^
“Chelsea Manning is a brave man who agreed to give up his manhood to get out of jail?” Not only is that an epic contradiction in the same sentence, it is beyond hyperbole and into edgelord territory far beneath Breitbart or even Dailystormer.
I read Unz for intellectual level critique of Jewish influence on the white nations. With articles like this, I’d be better off at Dailystormer since at least they are being ironic and attempting to be amusing when they say similarly bizarre things about how Jews drive people to do insane or self-destructive acts including going transgender.
I did not expect anything more from you. Probably like your superhero you believe in bin Laden and official version 911. For, certainly not in “mossad” and “conspiracy theories”.
Julian Assange – 9/11 Investigation question
How?
And, who is exactly that “we”? The “People”?
The fundamental mistake Assange made, and a lot of people are still making, is having that delusional faith in “people”.
The “people” do not care for all that.
The little minority which cares, like us (and some of our “ideological enemies”) doesn’t count.
TPTBs know all that. They know “The People”. “We”, apparently, still don’t.
A fundamental error in judgment.
Fundamental.
Assange’s refusal to acknowledge 911 for what is was (Western World coupe), an excuse to roll out Orwell’s 1984, is hard to explain. His stuttering refusal to name the states involved lends him no credence. 911 was a death blow to sovereign natural man, and every person, especially those in power, who doesn’t cry for a ‘real’ impartial investigation be damned.
Feminazi Labour MPs in Britain have shown their affinity for the Empire and the Deep State. They are calling for Assange to be extradited to Sweden for his sex crimes. To fail to do so would be to promote “rape culture,” according to truly demented Jess Phillips MP (Manhater in Parliament).
Assange had friends on the Left at one time, but that only as long as he was exposing people like Cheney and Bush. Subsequent to his publishing information damaging to the Black Messiah he has come in for an extraordinary amount of vitriol from them. A comparison with Judas Iscariot (who opted for betrayal after his political plans didn’t work out) is apt, since it is Palm Sunday.
Snowden also refuses to question the official 9/11 narrative
Someone should run a parody Twitter of what Donald ‘POTATUS’ Trump would be saying about current events if he were still Candidate Trump ca.2015-2016. Call it @realCandidateTump.
Here is my suggestion (fake tweet):
>Everything is done by Mossad, including YOU.
So that explains why I faked my own moon landing last night.
Incidentally, while I was “up there”, I noticed the earth was flat. I wanted to notify everyone “down there”, but Julian Assange interfered with my powers of telepathic communication. Some claim it was Edward Snowden, but I know they’re just plain nuts.
Your report covers this story in the Washington Examiner, with the headline “Giuliani: Assange could reveal Ukraine was behind Russia collusion ‘plot’”. The story begins:
This seems a bit weird to me. The Democratic Party ran with the accusations against Trump, and now that they have been proven false, wouldn’t it be in Trump and Giuliani’s political interests to make the Democrats take the blame?
Why is Giuliani talking about the subject at all? You may be right that he is opening negotiations with Wikileaks via media.
Perhaps Giuliani is worried that Wikileaks has held back some of its files, and he wants to know whether they have any dirt on Trump.
I have a problem with my countryman Julian Assange and that is that I have become convinced he is a MOSSAD agent. It was obvious at the outset actually that in all the information released by Wikileaks had one giant glaring hole in it, all of the time. Despite often relating to issues that would expect to see “Israeli” involvment and also in others in which their involvment was known about even if clandestinely there has never been anything which could be a problem for the Zionist entity. The man’s early life and history rings all the bells for someone hand picked by them in his early years. I also recall Assange himself mentioning in the early days about having talked to “Israel” first, literally admitting at least once he colluded with them before release.
Assange is engaged in a gigantic distraction which may have done more for the overlords than for actual truth telling. Also the best litmus test about anyone who is in a position to know the truth and he is, remains 9/11. Assange failed that one big time! As a MOSSAD agent that would be obviously out of bounds.
I simply do not place him in the same category of ‘victim’ as I do Manning. I also think you’re being a bit uncharitable about Chelsea Manning’s choice. Unless you have evidence to suggest this was forced then I think it behoves us to respect the person’s choice in this regard. I don’t personally approve, I am Muslim and conservative in this respect and abhor the LGBTQ garbage ongoing. However her choice and her beliefs do not affect mine and it doesn’t hurt mine to at least respect hers.
How can they accuse Assange, a foreign publisher, of “treason” for reporting information on political elites that is pertinent to their political roles? Assange released information about political actors, and political speech is protected speech. But since the rich, powerful public figures who benefit greatly—financially and otherwise—from their public roles were the affected parties, Assange is in big trouble.
If Assange had released information on a nobody—on a serf—he’d be just fine.
Privacy violations of the lords and ladies are different than privacy violations of the serfs.
That’s what the US Founders intended.
Assange is not a citizen of the USA, so how can he commit treason against a country that is not his own? They appear to be trying this foreign publisher for embarrassing powerful, rich, American elites.
Interesting.
The US Constitution protects the privacy of ordinary US citizens via the Fourth Amendment, but rich elites are not punished one iota for violating the privacy of ordinary, non-rich citizens for money in some cases. These are not public figures, benefitting greatly from their political roles, but just regular Joes and Janes.
US intelligence agencies are not going after those who violate the privacy rights of average citizens, and corporate-owned US politicians could care less.
The Supreme Court could care less about the Fourth Amendment privacy rights of average citizens, even though they are supposed to be insulated from corporate and other moneyed influences via the financial and professional security of lifetime appointments.
But somehow, privacy intrusions on the work emails—not the personal emails—of a very powerful, rich, political bigwig justify the arrest of a foreign publisher, just because the emails probably contributed to disillusionment and low turnout from Bernie’s voters.
If the cutthroatery in the Clinton campaign had never happened, with the Clinton staffers behaving ethically toward Bernie’s campaign, more of Bernie’s voters might have turned out for Hillary.
But bleeding-heart, ultra-compassionate Democrats decided to be cutthroat to win.
It didn’t work.
So, a foreign publisher should be punished, even though Trump’s voters were not influenced by those emails. Everyone who voted for Trump was well aware of Hillary’s America Last globalism—something that was on full display in the emails, not so much from Hillary herself. Hillary strategically avoided writing in those emails, protecting herself and letting her staffers take the risk.
Most people did not wade through those emails, but the ones that circulated widely in the press were just endless requests from foreign governments for more help from the USA, even though many of those foreign governments critique every move the broke US government makes except the money that our government gives them.
It’s not like Assange hacks into systems for money or for other nefarious purposes; insiders leak the information to Assange.
That’s why it’s calked Wikileaks, no?
That’s also why Assange is a whistleblower, not a hacker on the take, but that probably won’t matter to Trump or to any other elite. Once they assume power, whether they occupy elected seats or appointed seats like the SCOTUS, the power elites protect the privacy of other power elites by any means necessary, while ignoring the privacy rights of the peasants.
Of course.
And what was the charge on which he failed bail?
The Swedish “rape” charge, which has since been dropped. Kinda reminiscent of the people charged for “lying to the FBI” — and nothing else — during the course of the investigation of the Russia conspiracy theory.
If the only charge they can bring against him is a “process” crime related to the investigation of a “crime” for which no one was ever charged… think about it. It’s a similar concept to arresting someone for resisting arrest.
The Ecuadorean government was subjected to a lot of pressure for giving asylum to Assange. But there was a carrot, too…
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ecuador-imf-idUSKCN1QA05Z
Ecuador inks $4.2 billion financing deal with IMF: Moreno
Actually $10.2B total:
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/04/11/imf-deal-for-ecuador-paved-way-for-assanges-arrest/
IMF Deal for Ecuador Paved Way for Assange’s Arrest
Embassy ouster was a long-reported condition for pact
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ecuadors-cooperation-bought-imf-loans-washington-waxes-optimistic-assange-extradition/255942/