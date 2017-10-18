Antisemitism Weaponised

Palestine with its wonderful rolling landscapes and venerable old olive trees, – some of them planted by Mary’s own hands, by the Virgin, Mother of Jesus Christ, the Palestinian peasant woman who owned a plot of olive orchard near present Cremisan Convent in Beit Jalla, still bearing Her name; Palestine with its sturdy mountain folk, lean, sun-tanned and blue-eyed, my second- or perhaps first homeland, where I write these lines, Palestine is also a rare place in the world, where people are not afraid to mouth the word “Jew”.
My Palestinian friend, a retired chemistry professor Ghassan Abdulla – we became friends years ago while trying to promote the idea of One State for all the inhabitants of the Holy Land of whatever faith, the idea universally accepted all over the world, certainly in your country be it the US, the UK, Russia or France, but still considered extremely radical here – Abdulla often receives visitors from Germany and Austria, as his wife hails from German-speaking part of Switzerland. These guests look shocked whenever they hear the word “Jew”, especially with a negative connotation, like “The Jews do not allow us to have water” or “The Jews do not allow us to use the airport”, “The Jews declared a siege and we can’t go to the church”, “Jews shot at the kids at the crossing”, and so many similar sentences all too frequent in the country where the Jews rule, and the Gentiles obey or die. The German guests are instinctively looking for a bed to crawl and hide under. If they find to escape route, they mumble “Surely not all the Jews”, or “We love Jews”, or something equally silly.
The US occupation army in Europe instilled terrible fear of Jews in European hearts and minds. This fear was known before: the Gospel is a witness that people were afraid to speak openly of Christ “for fear of the Jews”. Since then, the fear only grew and multiplied. And provided such fear exists, it would be strange if it weren’t used.
The Austrian elections of last Sunday are a prime exhibit. During the election campaign, the ruling Social Democratic Party of Austria (called SDO for short) imported an Israeli dirty-tricks master, a macher in Yiddish, Tal Silberstein, to besmirch its adversary Sebastian Kurz. Silberstein established a Facebook page in the name of Kurz and posted there strong anti-Jewish diatribes, he organised a FB group of Kurz fans and posted there hard-core Nazi slogans. The idea was that the Austrians will get cold feet and run away from Kurz.
Kurz figured this out and asked the Facebook moderators to stop it. Usually you do not have to ask FB twice to stop Nazi stuff. And a false identity claim usually gets sorted out in a reasonable time. Here, however, Mr Zuckerberg and his minions tarried a while, reluctant to undermine Silberstein’s outing of an antisemite. Kurz was lucky as Silberstein had been arrested in Israel for corruption-related offences. After that, the FB unplugged its ears and removed Silberstein’s created pages and groups. This was sheer luck: if he were arrested elsewhere, he would be considered a victim of antisemites, and his nasty web would remain intact.
This Silberstein has quite a name to fit the Hall of Shame: an expert in Black PR, he had been previously connected with bribery-related offences when he ran the campaign for Mrs Julia Timoshenko, a Ukrainian politician. She went to jail, and he went to Israel. In Austria, he had a go of misfortunes: hackers released his correspondence with the SDO, his plans became known to public, the SDO leaders had to stand down and SDO had lost the election.
So the attempt of Silberstein to frame Kurz as an antisemite had failed, up to a point. He anyway continued to smear another Austrian politician as a Jew-hater. That was the FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache. The end of the story may comfort us: the Austrians preferred these two parties, Kurz List and FPO, despite the alleged antisemitism, and punished SDO, the kosher party.
However, before celebrating let us see the downside of this wonderful event. In order to extricate themselves and their parties from the Jewish smear, the two leaders swore loyalty to Israel. They went (separately) to Israel, took photo-op with PM Netanyahu and at the Holocaust memorial, they spoke endlessly how much they adore and appreciate Israel.
The antisemitism accusation is a win-win proposition for Jews. If a politician doesn’t do what the Jews want, they call him antisemite, and he (a) does what they want, and/or (b) swears fealty to Israel. In case (a) he is a liberal, in case (b) he is a nationalist. In both cases, Jews win.
And the Palestinians lose. They are locked up behind a high wall; they can’t leave, and the Jews drive in whenever they feel for it, to snatch a man and kill him, or drop him into their nameless gaols. From time to time, the Jews take over a hill or a valley and build there a gated community just for Jews. They take water, they take fields. If the Palestinians build themselves say, a power plant, Jews bomb it to smithereens. They say, otherwise the Palestinians will be able to use electricity to make weapons and kill Jews. It is better for Jews to sell them electricity: the EU pays for some of electricity, the PNA pays for the rest, the money goes to Jewish pockets, while the power switch remains in Jewish hands.
Can you read the previous paragraph without feeling acute discomfort? If not, you are also a victim of antisemitism hunters. I am not fond of Jew-haters, but these antisemitism hunters are worse, much worse – because they cause real, not imaginary damage.
Look at Weinstein, the Hollywood wanker – he is a typical antisemitism hunter, dreaming of killing goyim like in his Basterds, or screwing shiksas in real life. He called to “kick ass” of the enemies of Jews, to organize “like Mafia did”, though these guys could teach Mafia a lesson or two. He forced the Gentile girls to have sex with him because he was a simple Jewish boy from Bronx who dreamed of revenge, wrote the editor of the Jewish Tabletmag.com: “It goes without saying that nearly every one of these women — was a Gentile, all the better to feed Weinstein’s revenge-tinged fantasy of having risen above his outer-borough, bridge-and-tunnel Semitic origins.” At the Algemeiner‘s gala in New York City, Weinstein declared, “I love Israel, I love what it stands for, I am proud to be Jewish. I am an Israeli in my heart and mind.”
Whenever a Palestinian child is killed, whenever an olive tree is uprooted by Jewish bulldozers, Weinstein and Silberstein are accomplices of the crime.
Now in England, there is a terrible witch-hunt for antisemites in the Labour Party. The idea is to destroy Jeremy Corbyn, to return the party to the people of Blair and his Jewish paymaster Mandelson, who said, “I try to undermine Jeremy Corbyn ‘every single day” with their antisemitism allegations. Corbyn is doing everything to cover himself from this side. Good people, strong activists had been expelled for very little reason, if the Jews demanded their heads. Even an old Professor Moshe Machover, an academic and Israeli socialist, long resident in the UK had been expelled from Labour for this was the command of Israeli ambassador in the UK.
The US is the worst case of fear of the Jews. The Americans are so afraid of Jews that they express their servile love for Jews at every occasion. Not in private, no. I had met with some American dignitaries; whenever they thought they are not listened to and recorded by NSA, they spoke quite freely of being locked in the Jewish vice. But in public, they would never say anything against the Jewish will. I know only one congresswoman who dared, Cynthia McKinney. She lost her seat, but she won hearts. A person of colour, as you say in the US, she is the whitest one.
Now consider Donald Trump. From the very beginning of his political career, every day or twice a day he says he is not an antisemite. And he is getting more and more attached to Israel in order to prove it.
He is doing everything for Israel. He stormed out of UNESCO because they are not obedient enough to Israel – though they even broke their own rules to elect the French-Moroccan Jewish woman as their head in order to please Trump and Netanyahu. He destroyed the nuclear accord with Iran, because that was Netanyahu’s demand. And still, every day the Jews scream that he is an antisemite. (Today, as I write these lines, they call him ‘antisemite’ because he advised Senator Chuck Schumer to check with Israel on his attitude to the Iran nuclear accord.)
Together with Netanyahu, Trump prepares now an inter-Palestinian civil war, or at least he blocks the Palestinian way of democratically sorting out their internal problems. Since 2006, the Palestinians have been split between Fatah and Hamas. Now they want to form a coalition government and run proper democratic elections like they did in 2006. Israel is surely against it, as they are against every attempt to stop bloodshed in the area. The Jews want more war anytime – from the Iran-Iraq war to the War on Terror to the Syrian war, they are always for war, but especially the Jews want a Palestinian civil war. And here the US comes in, by saying that Hamas are terrorists and the US will block PNA in the US courts and banks if they accept Hamas.
So the Jews keep using this wonderful tool of attacking antisemites. Even if they do not destroy their enemy – Trump hasn’t been destroyed, Corbyn hasn’t been destroyed, Kurz hadn’t been destroyed – they force the attacked politicians to support Israel even more. Heads you lose, tails I win. And this is the road to perdition.
The only way out of it is to desensitize people to the antisemitism charge. That is why I welcome certain pugnacious publications on the Unz.com and elsewhere, for even if not perfectly fair, they still help to desensitize the reader.
Good Jewish activists suggest to move in an opposite way. – “Fight antisemitism, do not give it an inch, – they say, – Antisemitism is counterproductive”. There are good Jewish activists, for sure. For instance, Philip Weiss or Norman Finkelstein. And from time to time, they give a salvo on suspected antisemites, like the Israeli writer and musician Gilad Atzmon. I do not want to argue with them, for they are doing good work – until they join the fight with antisemitism hunters. It is perfectly ok to dislike this or other anti-Jewish sentence or slogan; moreover, it is unavoidable for critique of Jews has many faces. But there is a distance between disliking and actually joining with Netanyahu and Weinstein.
The souls of Gentile politicians are so fragile, they are so scared of Jews, that it is better not to traumatize them by suggesting that there are some evil antisemites to confront. Every lost Jewish vote will be well compensated by the votes gained. It is the right time to get rid of Jewish yoke, especially that this yoke is purely psychological block.
People may dislike Gypsies, they may dislike mass immigrants, they may dislike bankers, slick journalists, and machers. It is perfectly ok to dislike Jews. It is not against the law. You do not have to compensate that by kneeing to Israel.
If you remember that, we shall free Palestine; and if you won’t, the war is inevitable.
Israel Shamir can be reached at adam@israelshamir.net
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
Arabs are Semitic humans.
The only way out of it is to desensitize people to the antisemitism charge.
I am afraid it will get worse before it gets better if at all.
If Antisemitism means blind or pathological hatred of all things Jewish or blaming Jews for everything, then it is wrong.
But if Philosemitism means blind or pathological worship of all things Jewish even when Jews do bad things, that is also wrong.
What we need is Anti-Philosemitism. We need to counter this maddening blind worship of all things Jewish.
As for Weinstein Scandal, I think the angle that it was Jewish Revenge against goyim only serves as moral cover. It’s like trying to explain Jordan Belfort’s criminality as a delayed generational reaction to country-club Wasp discrimination against Jews. While such an explanation doesn’t deny the guilt, it nevertheless offers some rationale for the behavior. Even as it admits Weinstein went too far or sought redress in the wrong way, it implies the validity of Jewish resentment.
I think Weinstein’s sexual transgressions had mostly to do with ‘boing’. Indeed, suppose white gentiles are the ugliest people on earth and had done Jews wrong. Would Jews want to hump them for revenge? I think not.
http://us.blastingnews.com/news/2017/09/nationally-known-jewish-childrens-singer-songwriter-arrested-on-child-pornogra-002024197.html
http://staticr1.blastingcdn.com/media/photogallery/2017/9/20/660x290/b_586x276/eric-komar-is-shown-during-a-2015-performance-at-temple-beth-am-in-parsippany-new-jersey-httpswwwyoutubecomwatchvxluz00e4ake_1585631.jpg
Eric Komarhttps://www.veteranstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/metzitzah-bpeh.jpeg
Anti-Semitism is actually a good tag for dislike and avoidance of jews and arabs. Their languages are not from the Indo-European language group. Language does not prove everything, but it is a signifier of separation, genetically speaking.
Babylonia and Egypt were very much into the Priest-King kind of religion. This also includes a large part of the Middle East generally, including the jews. This was " foreign to the Greek temperament."
Page 47, The Mycenaeans, by Lord Wm. Taylour.
The Greeks were from the North, not the Middle East/Asia Minor. Different genes. This also accounts for the fact that only Whites invented free speech, small d democracy, and elections.
Jehovah is a warrior God. Allah is a warrior God. Jesus, while a jew probably, got subverted by Hellenistic/Stoic notions of Peace, for want of a briefer term, and thereby broke away from the Priest-King-Warrior God genes of the Middle East. Some argue that Jesus was not a jew, particularly the Talmud (son of a Roman soldier and a whore who could have been anything, genetically).
So....anti-semitism is alive and well, and growing, as we White people realize that semites are dangerous to a genuinely small d democratic people who do not go in for priest-kings, like the jews and arabs or, worshiip warrior gods, or worse, like not a few agnostic jews who do not Believe in Jehovah, nevertheless believe in Jews as God.
Joe Webb
There is no worldwide group that gets so much attention as jews.
That jews have power far more than their numbers suggest, who doubts it ?
80% of the world’s media are said to be in jewish hands.
If not in jewish hands, non commercial media, many are led by jews, such as BBC.
If not led by jews, many journalists and presentators are jewish, also in the Netherlands.
And so criticism of jews is antisemitism, and antisemitism is worse than murdering children, antisemitism leads to gas chambers.
If anything shows that not all jews are nice people it is Israel, from a pr point of view Israel was a big mistake.
A mistake so big that Israel’s only ally is the USA, a USA where jewish influence may disappear at any moment.
What I’m unable to understand is that jews cannot see that they are living very dangerously.
From their history and culture I can explain this dangerous living, but why a people on average with 10 points higher on IQ tests go on like this, this is a mystery to me.
80% of the world’s media are said to be in jewish hands."
How did they achieve that power? Anybody?
It is Counter Semitism.
Hey, Harvey has a fan.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/22386/watch-rob-reiner-implies-harvey-weinstein-similar-frank-camp?utm
‘Jewish yoke’. Kooky fantasy Mr Shamir!
This article is not much more. Just a string of literary devices in a whimsical tone that does little more than open up the skin for the commenters to rush in and create a weeping sore of projected neuroses and strange onanisms in their posts below.
One minor quibble though, is worth bringing up, for the benefit of your seemingly few functional readers.
It is not a ‘terrible witch hunt’. It was one of many (ineffective) tools used to tried to lower Mr Corbyn’s popularity, because politics is nowawadays played through such accusations. I say ineffective, because it did not work, even though had it been about any other ethnic or religious group, bar the native, it would have worked.
It did help to lower the number of Jews voting for Labour. Jews don’t tend to like anti-Semitism and a (Muslim) Labour councillor declaring “Hitler” to be “history’s great man” is surely an understandable turn off.
On the other hand, it raised the Muslim vote for Labour, which is far bigger, especially the turnout. After all, what could be a bigger vote winner for, for example, the Pakistani population that is 3% of births but 30% of confirmed genetic diseases at birth? (Imagine the tail end effects on that one!)
Regardless, you have Labour MP Naz Shah, who actually seems like a nice and moderate lady and who holds an important parliamentary role, endorsing the following:
“Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict – Relocate Israel into United States”, with the comment: “Problem solved.”
This is cut and dried ethnic cleansing. But hey, it is of Jews, and those wandering rootless losers can take it, not like the afore-mentioned Bradford Pakistani population…
She recently followed this up with the even (much?) worse endorsement of the abuse of white girls by Muslim men.
“Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity”.
Lovely…
For context, it may be as much as a million cases of abuse by Muslim men. It is certainly something that has occurred country wide.
…
I actually like Naz Shah. She is a palatable public face for her community. Of course, that she is, and that this is why her political career is on a sustained upwards trajectory, is not a great augur for the future of this country.
Anyway, enough on this, the Jewish population of the UK is a couple of hundred thousand. The Muslim population of the UK grew by more than that last year. Any Brit scared of the Jews is certifiably insane.
And yet those Brits would be right in their estimation that criticism of either group would land them in prison. Fear of imprisonment for verbal missteps strikes me as quite sane. Indeed, it would be completely insane of these British gentiles not to fear those whom their state has elevated above them by every legal measure.
It’s quite a joke really, the Jews are by far the most hated people on the planet, nothing but trouble.
An accurate appraisal according to my direct experience – I am sure you’re careful with whom you eat and drink, Mr Shamir. You have a lot of courage.
Contemplating on Mr Trump’s antics before and, now, after his appointment, one would have to say that somebody must be leaning on him pretty heavily: perhaps threatening release of private disclosures which would annihilate him.
The amount of discreditable information at the disposal of those who would manipulate our politicians is very extensive. In my opinion this, and not money or career enhancement, explains many of the bewildering and sudden policy changes we so often see.
There is more information which should be known on the scandal which developed around the face-book page where fake followers of the Austrian politician Sebastian Kurz posted anti-Semitic comments.
- In interviews with Austrian newspapers Silberstein recognized that the idea to create such a face-book page with anti-Semitic content was his. He paid an Austrian who wrote the comments. The money (100.000 Euros) came from the SPÖ (Sozialdemokratische Partei Österreichs), the party of the current Austrian Chancellor Kern. The party used money it – like all Austrian political parties – had received from the budget of the Austrian republic for the financing of their campaign. The Chancellor and other SPÖ-politicians then declared that they had not known that Silberstein used part of their payments to have fake face-book pages written. Many people in Austria believe that the real aim of Tal Silberstein was to create some kind of “proof” of how anti-Semitic Austria is – with the money of the Austrian republic.
- The journalists who made public this scandal have, according to information the police gave to a popular newspaper, afterwards been for several days followed by professional agents of an Israeli security firm using Mossad agents. Perhaps the idea of the anti-Semitic face-book pages has some kind of connection to authorities in Israel. The popular Vienna newspaper (Kronen-Zeitung) which published these interesting details belongs to an Austrian Jewish family.
- Sebastian Kurz who won the elections in Austria seems to have some Jewish ancestors. Also the people who helped to publish the Silberstein story mostly seem to be Jewish.
Two points - one damning - the other hopeful.
Why did Gentiles not publish this story -- answer - FEAR - Fear - fear -- fear of the Jews. That sentence demonstrates Mr. Shamir’s point – Gentiles fear Jews.
Hopefully some Jews are waking up to the dilemma of their tribe - known public dishonesty - they have come to see that they are just not trusted. That they can no longer jam down our throats any lie they can conger up.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Although when Jews publish something negative about themselves – most of the time their goal is control the narrative.
Excellent article.
I think a lot of us are desensitized to the charge. It’s such a mindless construct that it really speaks poorly of the dolt making it..
If you wanna have some fun with an accuser, and like to watch vermin squirm, just ask it what it means by its use of the word.
Remember the Palestinian woman who did "My Body Is A TV Massacre"?
She developed those skills in piss poor conditions thru hard work & practice practice practice. So can you.Take yourself & your activism seriously. Are you just filling in hours in your day or are you defining an objective & developing skills, knowledge & methods to achieve them?Somehow, folks on this forum need to meet up, organize, join forces. FASCES!
What’s an “anti-Semite”? Is it like a blasphemer?
How to fight the religion of ‘Holocaustianity?’
Difficult to do, since American minds get pummeled with pro-Israel and pro-Jewish propaganda from an early age.
Grade school kids get a lethal dose of “Anne Frank,” to get our GOY minds prepared for a lifetime of brain-washing, hearing Judaic lies at least six million times during our lifetime.
The USA is living under Israeli occupation. There are no tanks or IDF troops on our crumbling streets, they have chosen a sneakier way of occupation; occupying our minds and souls, turning them into a carbon-copy of many Israelis, blackened with hate of Palestinians and other ME nations that Israel wants destroyed, and us well-trained American GOY click our heels together and say YES SIR! while we watch our nation’s infrastructure fall to pieces, since so much of our budget goes to waging Wars for Wall Street and Israel,, but we don’t mind, after all, the money goes to protect our Lord and master, Israel.
It is repetitive to saying it, but about 4,000 million US$ a year, not to mentioning the money from collection plates from heretical 'evangelical' churches who are to supporting the novel falsehood (heresy) of 'Judaeo-Christian'.
Meanwhile, the most ancient of middle-eastesn Christian communities, including in Palestine, are forced out by the Israel tail that is to wagging the USA dog.
Pathetic.
Also, am not to liking Pope Francesco at all. Flying a group of Moslem invaders on his Papal aeroplane to dump them on the Italian government, one can be sure he is not to hosting them in the Vatican.
I am not as regular a church-goer as I should be, at least in Japan, it is not crazy. Also, Korean Lutheran churches are not insane, my Korean is not good enough, but some are also holding services in Japanese and in Englsh. They are not heretical (unless one is to considering basic Lutheranism to be the heresy, but as Roman Catholic scholars are now admitting, no heretic.
From my reading, heresy is the general trend in Lutheran congregations of now in the USA and Germany.
... but I am marking my offering when at a Catholic church 'only for church maintenance or domestic use', to avoiding it to going to fake refugees, a.k.a invaders of other places.
I am not an anti-Semite; I like Arabs.
What is wrong with Israel Shamir? Why does he refuse to learn? Why does he continue to cooperate with the Zionist (neo-Nazi) Land Thieves by utilizing their major weapon of misdirection-brainwashing?
The overwhelming majority of Jews are not Semites. They hail from parts North, Europe. Most Jews are relatively recent converts. Peruse, for one example Koestler’s 13th Tribe https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Thirteenth_Tribe
The major Racist anti-Semites on the Planet are the Land Thieving genocidal ethnic cleansing American Republic destroying wealthy Jewish Oligarchs, among them the Rothschilds, who utilize the mind control facilities of Hollywood, Public and Private Education, Mainstream Media, Secret Spy Agencies MOSSAD, CIA, MI-5-6, etc..
Mr. Shamir, what are you afraid of? You can’t live forever.
Our Sacred Duty is to Restore the Republic. The one the Zionists destroyed, on November 22, 1963, along with our last Constitutional President, John F. Kennedy (in the first modern Arab Spring Operation). Their subsequent crimes, wars, murders of millions, 9/11, attack on the Liberty, overthrow of Ukraine’s elected government, destruction of nations by the dozens, ruination of religions and people’s faith, and their worst crime of all, the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians – And they force us all to watch as they rape and rape.
Durruti
They've trained us relenessly to believe their propaganda lies.
Get some brain bleach.
Recommended: Inconvenienthistory.com
Difficult to do, since American minds get pummeled with pro-Israel and pro-Jewish propaganda from an early age.
Grade school kids get a lethal dose of "Anne Frank," to get our GOY minds prepared for a lifetime of brain-washing, hearing Judaic lies at least six million times during our lifetime.
The USA is living under Israeli occupation. There are no tanks or IDF troops on our crumbling streets, they have chosen a sneakier way of occupation; occupying our minds and souls, turning them into a carbon-copy of many Israelis, blackened with hate of Palestinians and other ME nations that Israel wants destroyed, and us well-trained American GOY click our heels together and say YES SIR! while we watch our nation's infrastructure fall to pieces, since so much of our budget goes to waging Wars for Wall Street and Israel,, but we don't mind, after all, the money goes to protect our Lord and master, Israel.
Actually there ARE tanks on our streets VIA Israel — US police departments use them to enforce American “Patriotism” — aka Patriot Act.
Zionism is the scourge of the civilized world, where Zionists are in control wars, death and destruction follow.
“The US occupation army in Europe instilled terrible fear of Jews in European hearts and minds.”
And why did the US do that? Because the US is run by WASP culture for WASP culture. WASP culture was fully formed out of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy always produces culture and politics that are pro-Jewish.
Oliver Cromwell, that beloved quintessential early WASP, made alliance with Jews specifically so WASPs could continue to wage wars – physical and cultural – to destroy non-WASP European cultures.
WASP culture always has been, and always will be, allied with Jews against the vast majority of white Christians ruled by the WASP Elites.
Until Christians in the Anglosphere understand that and act to save themselves from WASP cultural overlordship, whatever they do to try to stop this insanity is pissing in the wind at best.
(I hope you can play hopscotch, because a lot of thoughts are coming to mind, they're connected but it would take either 3000 words or a day's time to create a shorter, crisp narrative. I just want to 'drop the pellets' here.)
E Michael Jones taught/is teaching me the steps in that development -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4p7A0EtZqg&t=450s
Barren Metal: British Impiricism vs German Idealism
Jones's discussion of Adam Smith shatters the foundation of Western/American capitalist adulation of Smith's Wealth of Nations as basis for capitalist economic system.
In his series of lectures on How Jews Created Capitalism, Jerry Muller relies on Adam Smith to endorse the "Greed is Good" (just like debt) thesis.
Jones's major argument is that the Reformation in England had NO THEOLOGICAL basis/ foundation whatsoever, it was merely a land-grab: the monarch seized the (extensive) properties of the Catholic church/monastic orders.
Jones mentions the transition of usurious systems from Medici Florence (in which Jews were relatively small-time participants) to Fuggars to Netherlands (where Jews exiled from Spain became dominant).
Niall Ferguson's "Ascent of Money" traces the same path, extending it (as does Jones) to the Bank of England, where control of the people's money was taken out of their hands, designed never to be repaid, and gave the king free rein to wage wars at will. That system still prevails.
(Ferguson was entrusted by the Rothschilds to search their papers and compose a two-volume biography of the Rothschild family.)
I haven't listened to the entire Jones video & should do, but this bit was really intriguing:
Jones said that Fichte re-installed logos* in German/Prussian culture, and he did this relying on Benedictine monks and their guiding principle: Ora et Labore: Pray and Work, or Work is Prayer and Prayer is Work, as we were taught.
Does Arbeit Macht Frei come to mind?
Sam Shama & the horse he rides in on mentioned Sebastian Haffner's "The Mind of Hitler." Before I was able to acquire that volume, I gained access to Haffner's "Memoir," which he wrote from age 7, in 1914, until 1933, but did not publish. Haffner's son, Oliver Pretzel, published the manuscript. It's chock full of insights; I will focus on this one passage:
Germany has been defeated; Haffner & his German schoolboy pals are bereft: war had been a game to them, a thrilling game, and suddenly, it was over; their world was shattered.
Weird things happen; ta dum ta dum ta dum, Rathenau is assassinated -- this is a very big deal -- major event -- for Haffner, for Germans, (and especially for Rabbi Stephen Wise, tho Haffner has no awareness whatsoever of zionism, the involvement of zionists at Versailles, etc.).
After Rathenau's assassination an intense conflict rages, even in Haffner's 11th grade classroom: Should Germany take the Rathenau (Jewish) path or not? Even among the 11th graders, the conflict frequently comes to violence & bloodletting.
Here's the passage: Haffner sees a schoolmate doodling a geometric figure on his paper; it's attractive, and Haffner is tempted to copy it himself. He asks his schoolmate, "What is that?" The mate responds, "Don't you know? It's the new symbol of hatred of the Jews!"
It is, of course, the swastika.
When I read that I thought it must have been something the son/publisher inserted in the original manuscript; I didn't think the swastika was associated with "hatred of the Jews" until ~May of 1933 when James Waterman Wise, Rabbi Stephen Wise's son, published a really nasty screed, "Swastika," in which the first paragraph identified the design as "symbolizing hatred of Jews."
BUT -- cycle back to Jones's mention of the influence of the Benedictines in re-establishing logos, and the value of work, and the anti-value of usury, in German culture, in contrast to the opposite value sets in British culture.
THEN realize that Hitler attended a Benedictine high school, sang in its choir. It is claimed that Hitler inspiration for the swastika at center of the Hakenkreuze was a design still visible in the stonework of his Benedictine high school.
SO it may be the case that Jews would have perceived the Benedictine affirmation of logos as enshrined by the Catholic and Benedictine-trained Hitler to be the reification of their projected hatred of logos.
IT IS THE CASE, on no less authority than that of David Engel, USHMM scholar of the Holocaust and professor of that study at New York Univ,, U Penn, TelAviv Univ., that National Socialists DID NOT, repeat DID NOT use antisemitic rhetoric during their campaigns in rise to power, nor did National Socialists use antisemitic rhetoric once having gained power; nor did National Socialists use "exterminationist" rhetoric at any time in their rise or period of rule (contrary to Sam Shama's wet dreams).
Prof. David Engel states and repeats that the 25 points that Hitler drafted in 1920, that called for certain civil/legal limitations of Jewish power but NOT for any form of violence much less 'extermination' of Jews, was the same program implemented once Hitler became chancellor in 1933. Furthermore, Engel says, even then, that list of demands was implemented incompletely and in scattershot fashion, and not through diktat but after parliamentary consideration, and over a jagged time-frame.
MY tentative conclusion: That zionist Jews like James Waterman Wise, and Haffner's "schoolmate," perceived (projected) the Swastika to be a symbol of "hatred of Jews" was just that -- a projection of Jewish rejection of logos, and a signal of Jewry's deep antipathy to the German intention to regain sovereignty over its own culture of "pray and work," and of its system of non-usurious finance -- which is exactly what National Socialists did, that enabled it to emerge from the depths of unemployment & debt to economic stability, despite the Jewish declaration of economic war on Germany.
* Jones's concept of Logos - anti-Logos is best explained by him, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obtgaZ97Kdc
We all have to realize some real world impacts to a ‘desensitization posture: Jews CAN & will attack those who are effective.
So we need to know how to protect ourselves
Research public records of prominent Jews — they put properties in trusts to create one barrier against lawsuit.
Acts of terror are not covered under ordinary property insurance. Congress a.ended that — one can buy a terror rider.
The Buddy System — work with organizations that will Have Your Back. That’s one more reason Giraldi’ s firing is significant — it signals that WE need to step up and form or join groups that will NOT cave
Polish skills as much as possible. Rambling presentations are irritating noise in the face of media campaigns the (((adversary))) produces. Think you can’t compete?
Remember the Palestinian woman who did “My Body Is A TV Massacre”?
She developed those skills in piss poor conditions thru hard work & practice practice practice. So can you.
Take yourself & your activism seriously. Are you just filling in hours in your day or are you defining an objective & developing skills, knowledge & methods to achieve them?
Somehow, folks on this forum need to meet up, organize, join forces. FASCES!
She developed those skills in piss poor conditions thru hard work & practice practice practice. So can you."you mean this --Rafeef Ziadeh - We Teach Life, Sir!
composed as Israel was bombing the crap out of Gaza https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wad5h5K38ms
Anything "we" build, "they" can, and will work to destroy...
The interesting part here is the Austrian election. On the one hand, it’s not being hyped (for once!) as some sort of defeat for the EU (which it isn’t), the inevitable and imminent demise of which is announced almost daily on the American internet. On the other hand, the claims of foreigners being brought in on behalf of this or that party lends credibility to those who claim of Russian interference in the US election on Trump’s behalf.
This article is not much more. Just a string of literary devices in a whimsical tone that does little more than open up the skin for the commenters to rush in and create a weeping sore of projected neuroses and strange onanisms in their posts below.
One minor quibble though, is worth bringing up, for the benefit of your seemingly few functional readers. It is not a 'terrible witch hunt'. It was one of many (ineffective) tools used to tried to lower Mr Corbyn's popularity, because politics is nowawadays played through such accusations. I say ineffective, because it did not work, even though had it been about any other ethnic or religious group, bar the native, it would have worked.
It did help to lower the number of Jews voting for Labour. Jews don't tend to like anti-Semitism and a (Muslim) Labour councillor declaring "Hitler" to be "history's great man" is surely an understandable turn off.
On the other hand, it raised the Muslim vote for Labour, which is far bigger, especially the turnout. After all, what could be a bigger vote winner for, for example, the Pakistani population that is 3% of births but 30% of confirmed genetic diseases at birth? (Imagine the tail end effects on that one!)
Regardless, you have Labour MP Naz Shah, who actually seems like a nice and moderate lady and who holds an important parliamentary role, endorsing the following:
“Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict – Relocate Israel into United States”, with the comment: “Problem solved.”
This is cut and dried ethnic cleansing. But hey, it is of Jews, and those wandering rootless losers can take it, not like the afore-mentioned Bradford Pakistani population...
She recently followed this up with the even (much?) worse endorsement of the abuse of white girls by Muslim men.
"Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity".
Lovely...
For context, it may be as much as a million cases of abuse by Muslim men. It is certainly something that has occurred country wide.
...
I actually like Naz Shah. She is a palatable public face for her community. Of course, that she is, and that this is why her political career is on a sustained upwards trajectory, is not a great augur for the future of this country.
Anyway, enough on this, the Jewish population of the UK is a couple of hundred thousand. The Muslim population of the UK grew by more than that last year. Any Brit scared of the Jews is certifiably insane.
Tl;dnr
What is wrong with Durruti? Why does he refuse to learn that using “Nazi” as an all purpose pejorative is exactly what Zionists want us to do. Zionists created the demonizing slur 85 years ago
They’ve trained us relenessly to believe their propaganda lies.
Get some brain bleach.
Recommended: Inconvenienthistory.com
They’ve trained us relenessly to believe their propaganda lies.
Get some brain bleach."What is wrong with the sectarian - plant 'Zumbuddi' who attacks one section of a comment and ignores the major portion of the comment directed toward the author's (Israel Shamir) use of the term "anti-Semitism" (which is the major portion of the title of his article - stay on topic Mr. Zambuddi?)?If 'Zambuddi' wishes to defend Nazis, (whom my Belgian father -and his 4 brothers and my 2 Grandfathers, one cousin, and two uncles, fought against), that is his/your sad business. Nazis were not Republicans, and they assisted Roosevelt, Franco, Salazar, Blum, Mussolini, and many others to destroy the Spanish Republic.Maybe you - 'Zambuddi' wish to deny that Nazi crime (only one of many). The original Durruti, Buenaventura Durruti, and his Anarchists, fought to save the Democratically Elected Spanish Republic. Durruti gave his life in the streets of Madrid so that the Republic might live.The Nazis and Fascism will not lead us to Freedom. they are just a branch of totalitarian imperialist development, morally and politically analogous to modern day American democrat and republican party politicians.The Only Road for us in America is to Restore our Republic, our Sacred Democratic Republic. Lexington and Concord was not a dream; and all the events that led to that moment must happen again. Our Yellow brick Road Honor: Emotion: Love of Country: Spiritualism: Leave your fear at the door!Respect all! Bow to none! God Bless Buenaventura Durruti.Fuck You 'Zambuddi'
This article is not much more. Just a string of literary devices in a whimsical tone that does little more than open up the skin for the commenters to rush in and create a weeping sore of projected neuroses and strange onanisms in their posts below.
One minor quibble though, is worth bringing up, for the benefit of your seemingly few functional readers. It is not a 'terrible witch hunt'. It was one of many (ineffective) tools used to tried to lower Mr Corbyn's popularity, because politics is nowawadays played through such accusations. I say ineffective, because it did not work, even though had it been about any other ethnic or religious group, bar the native, it would have worked.
It did help to lower the number of Jews voting for Labour. Jews don't tend to like anti-Semitism and a (Muslim) Labour councillor declaring "Hitler" to be "history's great man" is surely an understandable turn off.
On the other hand, it raised the Muslim vote for Labour, which is far bigger, especially the turnout. After all, what could be a bigger vote winner for, for example, the Pakistani population that is 3% of births but 30% of confirmed genetic diseases at birth? (Imagine the tail end effects on that one!)
Regardless, you have Labour MP Naz Shah, who actually seems like a nice and moderate lady and who holds an important parliamentary role, endorsing the following:
“Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict – Relocate Israel into United States”, with the comment: “Problem solved.”
This is cut and dried ethnic cleansing. But hey, it is of Jews, and those wandering rootless losers can take it, not like the afore-mentioned Bradford Pakistani population...
She recently followed this up with the even (much?) worse endorsement of the abuse of white girls by Muslim men.
"Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity".
Lovely...
For context, it may be as much as a million cases of abuse by Muslim men. It is certainly something that has occurred country wide.
...
I actually like Naz Shah. She is a palatable public face for her community. Of course, that she is, and that this is why her political career is on a sustained upwards trajectory, is not a great augur for the future of this country.
Anyway, enough on this, the Jewish population of the UK is a couple of hundred thousand. The Muslim population of the UK grew by more than that last year. Any Brit scared of the Jews is certifiably insane.
I need a ghost writer, are you interested?
Notice the way the JooieMedia insists on pronouncing the perp’s name as Weinsteen……not Weinstein with a long i which sounds a little too “jooie” and overtly fingers their criminal tribe. The jooies know they are hated and despised for good reason……and that even people as bovine and naturally subservient as the American public will eventually take on their vile jooie masters.
there's a PR pro w/ MBA from an expensive university who is pushing the meme/Twitter #MeToo, inviting women to bare their souls online, talk at length and ad nauseam about how they were sexually compromised.
WTF is wrong with that?
Inviting women who have been debased to debase themselves in public to people they don't know???
How about outing the men who are predators -- your neighborhood banker; the fine upstanding lawyer down the street whose had half a dozen affairs, who thinks "celibacy is for losers."
OUT THEM!
Hang the scarlet letter around their necks, or their front doors: Trick or Treat!!!
NAME 'em and
SHAME 'em.
Remember the Palestinian woman who did "My Body Is A TV Massacre"?
She developed those skills in piss poor conditions thru hard work & practice practice practice. So can you.Take yourself & your activism seriously. Are you just filling in hours in your day or are you defining an objective & developing skills, knowledge & methods to achieve them?Somehow, folks on this forum need to meet up, organize, join forces. FASCES!
“Remember the Palestinian woman who did “My Body Is A TV Massacre”?
She developed those skills in piss poor conditions thru hard work & practice practice practice. So can you.”
you mean this –
Rafeef Ziadeh – We Teach Life, Sir!
composed as Israel was bombing the crap out of Gaza
She was amazing.
don’t bet on it.
there’s a PR pro w/ MBA from an expensive university who is pushing the meme/Twitter #MeToo, inviting women to bare their souls online, talk at length and ad nauseam about how they were sexually compromised.
WTF is wrong with that?
Inviting women who have been debased to debase themselves in public to people they don’t know???
How about outing the men who are predators — your neighborhood banker; the fine upstanding lawyer down the street whose had half a dozen affairs, who thinks “celibacy is for losers.”
OUT THEM!
Hang the scarlet letter around their necks, or their front doors: Trick or Treat!!!
NAME ‘em and
SHAME ‘em.
“Palestine with its wonderful rolling landscapes and venerable old olive trees, – some of them planted by Mary’s own hands, by the Virgin, Mother of Jesus Christ, the Palestinian peasant woman who owned a plot of olive orchard near present Cremisan Convent in Beit Jalla, still bearing Her name”
Stopped reading there. Author is obviously delusional and untrustworthy as an observer.
Incidentally, this is part of what opened my eyes, as a teenager, to the farce that American Christians were an Imperial power over us all. If the Christians were actually powerful, they wouldn't let their sacred sites and relics be vandalized with regularity, the aftermath being largely unreported. Nor would they countenance the wholesale slaughter of Christians in the region with little fanfare.
I like that!!
Difficult to do, since American minds get pummeled with pro-Israel and pro-Jewish propaganda from an early age.
Grade school kids get a lethal dose of "Anne Frank," to get our GOY minds prepared for a lifetime of brain-washing, hearing Judaic lies at least six million times during our lifetime.
The USA is living under Israeli occupation. There are no tanks or IDF troops on our crumbling streets, they have chosen a sneakier way of occupation; occupying our minds and souls, turning them into a carbon-copy of many Israelis, blackened with hate of Palestinians and other ME nations that Israel wants destroyed, and us well-trained American GOY click our heels together and say YES SIR! while we watch our nation's infrastructure fall to pieces, since so much of our budget goes to waging Wars for Wall Street and Israel,, but we don't mind, after all, the money goes to protect our Lord and master, Israel.
A lot of your money is going to direct subsidies of Israel.
It is repetitive to saying it, but about 4,000 million US$ a year, not to mentioning the money from collection plates from heretical ‘evangelical’ churches who are to supporting the novel falsehood (heresy) of ‘Judaeo-Christian’.
Meanwhile, the most ancient of middle-eastesn Christian communities, including in Palestine, are forced out by the Israel tail that is to wagging the USA dog.
Pathetic.
Also, am not to liking Pope Francesco at all. Flying a group of Moslem invaders on his Papal aeroplane to dump them on the Italian government, one can be sure he is not to hosting them in the Vatican.
I am not as regular a church-goer as I should be, at least in Japan, it is not crazy. Also, Korean Lutheran churches are not insane, my Korean is not good enough, but some are also holding services in Japanese and in Englsh. They are not heretical (unless one is to considering basic Lutheranism to be the heresy, but as Roman Catholic scholars are now admitting, no heretic.
From my reading, heresy is the general trend in Lutheran congregations of now in the USA and Germany.
… but I am marking my offering when at a Catholic church ‘only for church maintenance or domestic use’, to avoiding it to going to fake refugees, a.k.a invaders of other places.
- our wonderful Pope. What about this: http://marymagdalen.blogspot.com? Father Ray Blake writes beautifully, his faith is luminous. Check out his post on why he didn't sign the filial correction.
- Luther. Heretic. No heresies from you please, yuck, yuck. Stick to Catholic Church. If need be, rest assured, Catechism is clear that embracing invaders is not mandated. But always Ubi Petrus, ibi ecclesia, et ubi ecclesia vita aeterna! Lest you end a deathbed convert like Wilde. From his "Rome Unvisited":
And here I set my face towards home,
For all my pilgrimage is done,
Although, methinks, yon blood-red sun,
Marshals the way to holy Rome.
-
Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their "dirty work" for them...
Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Cardinal Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back" against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles. Conservative pre-Vatican II Catholicism still exists with SSPX and other Catholic societies.
But if Philosemitism means blind or pathological worship of all things Jewish even when Jews do bad things, that is also wrong.
What we need is Anti-Philosemitism. We need to counter this maddening blind worship of all things Jewish.
As for Weinstein Scandal, I think the angle that it was Jewish Revenge against goyim only serves as moral cover. It's like trying to explain Jordan Belfort's criminality as a delayed generational reaction to country-club Wasp discrimination against Jews. While such an explanation doesn't deny the guilt, it nevertheless offers some rationale for the behavior. Even as it admits Weinstein went too far or sought redress in the wrong way, it implies the validity of Jewish resentment.
I think Weinstein's sexual transgressions had mostly to do with 'boing'. Indeed, suppose white gentiles are the ugliest people on earth and had done Jews wrong. Would Jews want to hump them for revenge? I think not.
What’s with these Jew perverts?
Nationally known Jewish children’s singer, songwriter arrested by FBI for child pornography
http://us.blastingnews.com/news/2017/09/nationally-known-jewish-childrens-singer-songwriter-arrested-on-child-pornogra-002024197.htmlEric Komar
Stopped reading there. Author is obviously delusional and untrustworthy as an observer.
What?
You don’t treasure artistic license?
She developed those skills in piss poor conditions thru hard work & practice practice practice. So can you."you mean this --Rafeef Ziadeh - We Teach Life, Sir!
composed as Israel was bombing the crap out of Gaza https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wad5h5K38ms
That was very moving.
She was amazing.
It is possible to have nothing specific against the jewish people and to, yet, despise, hate, and be implicitly at war with jew power, the rule of the sick and perverted minority.
Where all this leads is hard to say, but it seems like a both arrogant and stupidly dangerous strategy to deploy a ridiculously outnumbered army in a savage and ruthless attack against a gentile force that is dominated only through their own ignorance and by thin technological wizardry.
It just begs a devastating counterattack.
They've trained us relenessly to believe their propaganda lies.
Get some brain bleach.
Recommended: Inconvenienthistory.com
“What is wrong with Durruti? Why does he refuse to learn that using “Nazi” as an all purpose pejorative is exactly what Zionists want us to do. Zionists created the demonizing slur 85 years ago
They’ve trained us relenessly to believe their propaganda lies.
Get some brain bleach.”
What is wrong with the sectarian – plant ‘Zumbuddi’ who attacks one section of a comment and ignores the major portion of the comment directed toward the author’s (Israel Shamir) use of the term “anti-Semitism” (which is the major portion of the title of his article – stay on topic Mr. Zambuddi?)?
If ‘Zambuddi’ wishes to defend Nazis, (whom my Belgian father -and his 4 brothers and my 2 Grandfathers, one cousin, and two uncles, fought against), that is his/your sad business. Nazis were not Republicans, and they assisted Roosevelt, Franco, Salazar, Blum, Mussolini, and many others to destroy the Spanish Republic.
Maybe you – ‘Zambuddi’ wish to deny that Nazi crime (only one of many). The original Durruti, Buenaventura Durruti, and his Anarchists, fought to save the Democratically Elected Spanish Republic. Durruti gave his life in the streets of Madrid so that the Republic might live.
The Nazis and Fascism will not lead us to Freedom. they are just a branch of totalitarian imperialist development, morally and politically analogous to modern day American democrat and republican party politicians.
The Only Road for us in America is to Restore our Republic, our Sacred Democratic Republic. Lexington and Concord was not a dream; and all the events that led to that moment must happen again.
Our Yellow brick Road
Honor: Emotion: Love of Country: Spiritualism:
Leave your fear at the door!
Respect all! Bow to none!
God Bless Buenaventura Durruti.
Fuck You ‘Zambuddi’
But if Philosemitism means blind or pathological worship of all things Jewish even when Jews do bad things, that is also wrong.
What we need is Anti-Philosemitism. We need to counter this maddening blind worship of all things Jewish.
As for Weinstein Scandal, I think the angle that it was Jewish Revenge against goyim only serves as moral cover. It's like trying to explain Jordan Belfort's criminality as a delayed generational reaction to country-club Wasp discrimination against Jews. While such an explanation doesn't deny the guilt, it nevertheless offers some rationale for the behavior. Even as it admits Weinstein went too far or sought redress in the wrong way, it implies the validity of Jewish resentment.
I think Weinstein's sexual transgressions had mostly to do with 'boing'. Indeed, suppose white gentiles are the ugliest people on earth and had done Jews wrong. Would Jews want to hump them for revenge? I think not.
“If Antisemitism means blind or pathological hatred of all things Jewish or blaming Jews for everything, then it is wrong.”
Anti-Semitism is actually a good tag for dislike and avoidance of jews and arabs. Their languages are not from the Indo-European language group. Language does not prove everything, but it is a signifier of separation, genetically speaking.
Babylonia and Egypt were very much into the Priest-King kind of religion. This also includes a large part of the Middle East generally, including the jews. This was ” foreign to the Greek temperament.”
Page 47, The Mycenaeans, by Lord Wm. Taylour.
The Greeks were from the North, not the Middle East/Asia Minor. Different genes. This also accounts for the fact that only Whites invented free speech, small d democracy, and elections.
Jehovah is a warrior God. Allah is a warrior God. Jesus, while a jew probably, got subverted by Hellenistic/Stoic notions of Peace, for want of a briefer term, and thereby broke away from the Priest-King-Warrior God genes of the Middle East. Some argue that Jesus was not a jew, particularly the Talmud (son of a Roman soldier and a whore who could have been anything, genetically).
So….anti-semitism is alive and well, and growing, as we White people realize that semites are dangerous to a genuinely small d democratic people who do not go in for priest-kings, like the jews and arabs or, worshiip warrior gods, or worse, like not a few agnostic jews who do not Believe in Jehovah, nevertheless believe in Jews as God.
Joe Webb
Among whites, I would worry less about antisemitism or philosemitism than philonegroism, esp among the women... though to be sure, Jews promote jungle fever.
In the end, if the white race faces doom, it will be the African invasion of EU.
African women have 7 kids each, European women have 1.5 each. Worse, European women got jungle fever, and European men are negro-worshiping cucks who even go so far as the encourage white women going black. So, not only are white women not having enough kids but those that do are birthing mulatto-negroes who have effectively killed the white-child-that-could-have-been.
Thank you, Mr Shamir, though the comments won’t do justice to the piece, I appreciate a journalist who actually reports on interesting current affairs, has nice tidbits about political campaigns, and tries to understand political trends going forward. As opposed to lazy and wordy essays of philosophical-historical defense of communism-socialism-Mao, essentially click bait for the frenzied commentariat.
More coverage of Austrian politics would be welcomed. And kowtowing to Israel is not the only recipe to disarm forever-guiltiers, the old fashioned Christian one would work well (with deadline), if executed by a savvy Germanphone. Will Kurz’s generation be the one to do it?
What a misfortune! Do we know more?
More coverage of Austrian politics would be welcomed. And kowtowing to Israel is not the only recipe to disarm forever-guiltiers, the old fashioned Christian one would work well (with deadline), if executed by a savvy Germanphone. Will Kurz's generation be the one to do it?
“Austria, he had a go of misfortunes: hackers released his correspondence with the SDO, his plans became known to public, the SDO leaders had to stand down and SDO had lost the election.”
What a misfortune! Do we know more?
And why did the US do that? Because the US is run by WASP culture for WASP culture. WASP culture was fully formed out of Anglo-Saxon Puritanism, which was a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy always produces culture and politics that are pro-Jewish.
Oliver Cromwell, that beloved quintessential early WASP, made alliance with Jews specifically so WASPs could continue to wage wars - physical and cultural - to destroy non-WASP European cultures.
WASP culture always has been, and always will be, allied with Jews against the vast majority of white Christians ruled by the WASP Elites.
Until Christians in the Anglosphere understand that and act to save themselves from WASP cultural overlordship, whatever they do to try to stop this insanity is pissing in the wind at best.
Exactamundo, Jake; British ergo WASP PhiloSemitism is structural; it’s systemic; it’s baked in the cake (or biscuit, if you will).
(I hope you can play hopscotch, because a lot of thoughts are coming to mind, they’re connected but it would take either 3000 words or a day’s time to create a shorter, crisp narrative. I just want to ‘drop the pellets’ here.)
E Michael Jones taught/is teaching me the steps in that development — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4p7A0EtZqg&t=450s
Barren Metal: British Impiricism vs German Idealism
Jones’s discussion of Adam Smith shatters the foundation of Western/American capitalist adulation of Smith’s Wealth of Nations as basis for capitalist economic system.
In his series of lectures on How Jews Created Capitalism, Jerry Muller relies on Adam Smith to endorse the “Greed is Good” (just like debt) thesis.
Jones’s major argument is that the Reformation in England had NO THEOLOGICAL basis/ foundation whatsoever, it was merely a land-grab: the monarch seized the (extensive) properties of the Catholic church/monastic orders.
Jones mentions the transition of usurious systems from Medici Florence (in which Jews were relatively small-time participants) to Fuggars to Netherlands (where Jews exiled from Spain became dominant).
Niall Ferguson’s “Ascent of Money” traces the same path, extending it (as does Jones) to the Bank of England, where control of the people’s money was taken out of their hands, designed never to be repaid, and gave the king free rein to wage wars at will. That system still prevails.
(Ferguson was entrusted by the Rothschilds to search their papers and compose a two-volume biography of the Rothschild family.)
I haven’t listened to the entire Jones video & should do, but this bit was really intriguing:
Jones said that Fichte re-installed logos* in German/Prussian culture, and he did this relying on Benedictine monks and their guiding principle: Ora et Labore: Pray and Work, or Work is Prayer and Prayer is Work, as we were taught.
Does Arbeit Macht Frei come to mind?
Sam Shama & the horse he rides in on mentioned Sebastian Haffner’s “The Mind of Hitler.” Before I was able to acquire that volume, I gained access to Haffner’s “Memoir,” which he wrote from age 7, in 1914, until 1933, but did not publish. Haffner’s son, Oliver Pretzel, published the manuscript. It’s chock full of insights; I will focus on this one passage:
Germany has been defeated; Haffner & his German schoolboy pals are bereft: war had been a game to them, a thrilling game, and suddenly, it was over; their world was shattered.
Weird things happen; ta dum ta dum ta dum, Rathenau is assassinated — this is a very big deal — major event — for Haffner, for Germans, (and especially for Rabbi Stephen Wise, tho Haffner has no awareness whatsoever of zionism, the involvement of zionists at Versailles, etc.).
After Rathenau’s assassination an intense conflict rages, even in Haffner’s 11th grade classroom: Should Germany take the Rathenau (Jewish) path or not? Even among the 11th graders, the conflict frequently comes to violence & bloodletting.
Here’s the passage: Haffner sees a schoolmate doodling a geometric figure on his paper; it’s attractive, and Haffner is tempted to copy it himself. He asks his schoolmate, “What is that?” The mate responds, “Don’t you know? It’s the new symbol of hatred of the Jews!”
It is, of course, the swastika.
When I read that I thought it must have been something the son/publisher inserted in the original manuscript; I didn’t think the swastika was associated with “hatred of the Jews” until ~May of 1933 when James Waterman Wise, Rabbi Stephen Wise’s son, published a really nasty screed, “Swastika,” in which the first paragraph identified the design as “symbolizing hatred of Jews.”
BUT — cycle back to Jones’s mention of the influence of the Benedictines in re-establishing logos, and the value of work, and the anti-value of usury, in German culture, in contrast to the opposite value sets in British culture.
THEN realize that Hitler attended a Benedictine high school, sang in its choir. It is claimed that Hitler inspiration for the swastika at center of the Hakenkreuze was a design still visible in the stonework of his Benedictine high school.
SO it may be the case that Jews would have perceived the Benedictine affirmation of logos as enshrined by the Catholic and Benedictine-trained Hitler to be the reification of their projected hatred of logos.
IT IS THE CASE, on no less authority than that of David Engel, USHMM scholar of the Holocaust and professor of that study at New York Univ,, U Penn, TelAviv Univ., that National Socialists DID NOT, repeat DID NOT use antisemitic rhetoric during their campaigns in rise to power, nor did National Socialists use antisemitic rhetoric once having gained power; nor did National Socialists use “exterminationist” rhetoric at any time in their rise or period of rule (contrary to Sam Shama’s wet dreams).
Prof. David Engel states and repeats that the 25 points that Hitler drafted in 1920, that called for certain civil/legal limitations of Jewish power but NOT for any form of violence much less ‘extermination’ of Jews, was the same program implemented once Hitler became chancellor in 1933. Furthermore, Engel says, even then, that list of demands was implemented incompletely and in scattershot fashion, and not through diktat but after parliamentary consideration, and over a jagged time-frame.
MY tentative conclusion: That zionist Jews like James Waterman Wise, and Haffner’s “schoolmate,” perceived (projected) the Swastika to be a symbol of “hatred of Jews” was just that — a projection of Jewish rejection of logos, and a signal of Jewry’s deep antipathy to the German intention to regain sovereignty over its own culture of “pray and work,” and of its system of non-usurious finance — which is exactly what National Socialists did, that enabled it to emerge from the depths of unemployment & debt to economic stability, despite the Jewish declaration of economic war on Germany.
* Jones’s concept of Logos – anti-Logos is best explained by him, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4p7A0EtZqg&t=450s
"Benedictines taught the Germans how to work."
Then he tells of being in Tanzania, where he noticed a broken water pump. He asked a (governor), "Why is the pump broken?"
Governor says, "It's been broken for 30 years; they are all broken."
Benedictines had been in Tanzania but left hundreds of years ago.
Jones claims (part) German ancestry. He says, If Benedictines had left Germany, his people would still be living in mud huts. Benedictines taught Germans that LABOR was the crucial value of an economy, and Benedictines stayed around in Germany to embed that value in the German psyche.
Now, consider that beginning in ~1900, German-born and German educated Arthur Ruppin tried to teach Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe to work in Palestine. One aliyeh waa so unsuccessful that he had to send them back.
Ruppin had been sent to Palestine in 1907 to survey Jewish situation; he wrote a lengthy analysis of what he found. Some excerpts:
To summarize: early Jewish colonists were unsuccessful because they did not have the habits of agriculture; were too readily provided with funds -- i.e. rewarded for failure -- thus did not develop habit of working methodically for their needs; and the system of taking taking decisions and responsibility for them was lacking, i.e. risk was 'socialized' but reward was individualized, (similar to the banking collapse in 2008).
Today, militarism is the means by which Israel has resolved these "three mistakes" that Ruppin identified -- see, for example, https://venturebeat.com/2017/10/06/israel-startup-nation-the-good-the-great-and-the-one-fatal-flaw/
-->Every young Jewish person in Israel must serve in military;
--> Military experience is source for group-building and skills acquisition that evolves into entrepreneurship
--->Lots of start-ups (but Israeli startups notably are short-lived; they are traded, not built up over long years)
---> Lots of hype among young entrepreneurs, but frequently does not match actual production -- over promise, under perform
---> But failure is not feared so risky behavior is prevalent (one suspects, because there's always a bail-out, like Rothschilds in 1907, or Uncle Sam, today)
At about the same time as Ruppin was "producing Hebrew culture in Palestine," USSR offered Jews land in Biro-Bidjan. Jewish run agencies were created to survey the area, to finance settlement, to get support from USSR and other states, but the E European migrants to the land complained, they 'relapsed' to petty trading, the women prostituted themselves because they could not make a go of settling the land -- they did not "know how to work."
Jewish Telegraph Agency indexes over 460 articles, between 1928 and 2011, dealing with settlement of East European Jews in Biro-Bidjan. Some examples:
Settlers in Bureya Disappointed, Prefer Charges Against Ozet, Sponsor
October 18, 1928
https://www.jta.org/1928/10/18/archive/settlers-in-bureya-disappointed-prefer-charges-against-ozet-sponsor
https://www.jta.org/page/47?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/6?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/9?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/12?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/15?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/18?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
The zionist campaign that keeps USA in thrall to Israeli-zionist demands and that censors honest & objective exploration of Jewish patterns and preferences; the US & others spinelessness & sympathies that enables and abets this counterproductive behavior, are counterproductive above all to the progress of the Jewish people, not to mention how many other lives are being destroyed by these ideological psychopathologies.
Spending too much time with Wally and the peacock S2C?
Listen to your grandchildren. Your words “pathetic”, “inconvenient realities” and “obsessed” come readily to mind.
Anti-Semitism is actually a good tag for dislike and avoidance of jews and arabs. Their languages are not from the Indo-European language group. Language does not prove everything, but it is a signifier of separation, genetically speaking.
Babylonia and Egypt were very much into the Priest-King kind of religion. This also includes a large part of the Middle East generally, including the jews. This was " foreign to the Greek temperament."
Page 47, The Mycenaeans, by Lord Wm. Taylour.
The Greeks were from the North, not the Middle East/Asia Minor. Different genes. This also accounts for the fact that only Whites invented free speech, small d democracy, and elections.
Jehovah is a warrior God. Allah is a warrior God. Jesus, while a jew probably, got subverted by Hellenistic/Stoic notions of Peace, for want of a briefer term, and thereby broke away from the Priest-King-Warrior God genes of the Middle East. Some argue that Jesus was not a jew, particularly the Talmud (son of a Roman soldier and a whore who could have been anything, genetically).
So....anti-semitism is alive and well, and growing, as we White people realize that semites are dangerous to a genuinely small d democratic people who do not go in for priest-kings, like the jews and arabs or, worshiip warrior gods, or worse, like not a few agnostic jews who do not Believe in Jehovah, nevertheless believe in Jews as God.
Joe Webb
So….anti-semitism is alive and well, and growing
Among whites, I would worry less about antisemitism or philosemitism than philonegroism, esp among the women… though to be sure, Jews promote jungle fever.
In the end, if the white race faces doom, it will be the African invasion of EU.
African women have 7 kids each, European women have 1.5 each. Worse, European women got jungle fever, and European men are negro-worshiping cucks who even go so far as the encourage white women going black. So, not only are white women not having enough kids but those that do are birthing mulatto-negroes who have effectively killed the white-child-that-could-have-been.
Were there no kings and queens of stature & learning among the Ethiopiams, or the people who created a center of learning at Timbuktu?
St Augustine --- he was Black, his mother a Berber-- brutish Darkie?
The Egyptians who built pyramids --& whose most noteworthy accomplishment was getting Jews to work :') --- dumb Darkies?
Hell, Moses was probably Egyptian, probably Darkie. Dumb brute? Same for Solomon & maybe David too
Dumb brutes?
Gentile whites in the west are completely neutered by Jews thanks to the latter’s total control of the media, academia, the judiciary and all our financial institutions. But Jews are greedy and they are once again getting ahead of themselves. The mass importation of non-whites that they have engineered for the west will eventually bite them in the rear. Unlike gentile whites, the Muslims, Chinese, Indians, Mexicans, Africans do not have a Nazi history with Jews and therefore will not be easily guilt trip into loyalty to Jews.
The Muslims know through their own history that the Jews are not to be trusted. The Chinese are far too practical minded and not politically ambitious enough to care about the Jews and their liberal ideology(except those educated at Ivy League law schools who’ve been force fed the Kool-aid, it’s a good thing the Jews limit their enrollment at the Ivies), the Mexicans and Africans simply consider all Jews “white” and distrust them just the same.
The only group that makes for good puppets for the Jews are the Indians, who now make up some of the most vocal anti-Trumpers and are drinking the liberal Kool-aid by the buckets. That’s why the Jews in SV, Wall Street, DNC, the media and academia are busy propping up Indians as the new CEOs, politicians, Dean of colleges etc. They are dark skin enough to fit the diversity profile, smarter than the blacks but not smart enough to see through the liberal hypocrisy, meek like the East Asians, worship all things white and don’t know/care about the difference between Jews and gentiles. Indians like to think of themselves as white. They love to crow about their “Aryan” roots and how they are actually classified as “Caucasians”. What’s more, there are 1.3 billion of them while the Jewish population is dwindling in the West. Look for George Soros’ Open Societies to bring in millions more Indians to the West and continue to prop them up. They make for good Jew puppets.
It was quite amusing to witness the spectacle of Trump-the-unabashed-racist lighting the Hindoo traditional lamp on their "festival of lights."
Geopolitics makes for some strange bedfellows indeed.
The only group that makes for good puppets for the Jews are the Indians
The irony here being that it was the Brits who colonized the Indian mind.
Contemplating on Mr Trump's antics before and, now, after his appointment, one would have to say that somebody must be leaning on him pretty heavily: perhaps threatening release of private disclosures which would annihilate him.
The amount of discreditable information at the disposal of those who would manipulate our politicians is very extensive. In my opinion this, and not money or career enhancement, explains many of the bewildering and sudden policy changes we so often see.
Charges of anti-semitism by the Jew York Times always works, and if that isn’t enough, Trump’s son-in-law is Israel’s favorite son and as his “senior advisor”, is basically the one running the show in the WH. Say hello to President Kushner, America’s first de facto Jewish president.
They’ve trained us relenessly to believe their propaganda lies.
Get some brain bleach."What is wrong with the sectarian - plant 'Zumbuddi' who attacks one section of a comment and ignores the major portion of the comment directed toward the author's (Israel Shamir) use of the term "anti-Semitism" (which is the major portion of the title of his article - stay on topic Mr. Zambuddi?)?If 'Zambuddi' wishes to defend Nazis, (whom my Belgian father -and his 4 brothers and my 2 Grandfathers, one cousin, and two uncles, fought against), that is his/your sad business. Nazis were not Republicans, and they assisted Roosevelt, Franco, Salazar, Blum, Mussolini, and many others to destroy the Spanish Republic.Maybe you - 'Zambuddi' wish to deny that Nazi crime (only one of many). The original Durruti, Buenaventura Durruti, and his Anarchists, fought to save the Democratically Elected Spanish Republic. Durruti gave his life in the streets of Madrid so that the Republic might live.The Nazis and Fascism will not lead us to Freedom. they are just a branch of totalitarian imperialist development, morally and politically analogous to modern day American democrat and republican party politicians.The Only Road for us in America is to Restore our Republic, our Sacred Democratic Republic. Lexington and Concord was not a dream; and all the events that led to that moment must happen again. Our Yellow brick Road Honor: Emotion: Love of Country: Spiritualism: Leave your fear at the door!Respect all! Bow to none! God Bless Buenaventura Durruti.Fuck You 'Zambuddi'
Are you saying your sainted John F Kennedy would have fought with the side that attacked & destroyed Catholic churches, convents & the nuns, priests, children in them?
Are you boasting that your ancestors fought with Stalinist Communists and – – – with Zionists, who made up the International Brigade?
U wanna take 2 deep breaths & untwist your thinking?
Historian Tony Judt called it “outrageous,” while representatives of the Israeli Labor party called for caution, warning that the conscription of American troops under the Israeli flag might empower the most hawkish elements in that country, and provoke anti-Semitism in the U.S. In National Review, editor Rich Lowry condemned these “voices of hesitation and appeasement,” warning that he “smelled some, er, Jewish self-hatred” on the wind.
Writing in the New York Sun, Commentary editor Norman Podhoretz described the plan as “bold, candid, and Churchillian,” and urged President Bush to consider adopting it before “Islamo-fascist appeasers, isolationists, and anti-Semites” could rally their opposition. “These nativists will raise once again the tired old cry of ‘dual loyalty’, impugning our patriotism,” warned Podhoretz.
Christian Right leaders quickly got behind the proposal. Televangelist Pat Robertson described the plan as “the single best way to assure that the blessing of Almighty GOD will descend upon this country,” and offered the warning that “if we reject this opportunity to stand with God’s own people, He will smite us once again—as he smote the sodomites, drunken idolaters and welfare queens of New Orleans.”
Please share this article by using the link below. When you cut and paste an article, Taki’s Magazine misses out on traffic, and our writers don’t get paid for their work. Email editors@takimag.com to buy additional rights. http://takimag.com/article/the_u.s.-israeli_draft/print#ixzz4vt0JtmlN
What a sickening message: “It is perfectly ok to dislike Jews.” If this confused author had any sense at all, he would not hide behind the “anti-Semitic” card — he’d have the guts to come out and say, It is perfectly ok to dislike Zionists. But that term is not-surprisingly missing from this rambling article. The problem in Israel is not the “Jews” but the Zionists who have delusions of an Israel from Jordan to the sea. Many Jews — in and out of Israel — are not Zionists and oppose that delusion. And many Zionists — in and out of Israel — are not Jews. The author needs to shift focus from Jews to Zionists — then maybe he will have a clearer picture of reality.
- In interviews with Austrian newspapers Silberstein recognized that the idea to create such a face-book page with anti-Semitic content was his. He paid an Austrian who wrote the comments. The money (100.000 Euros) came from the SPÖ (Sozialdemokratische Partei Österreichs), the party of the current Austrian Chancellor Kern. The party used money it – like all Austrian political parties - had received from the budget of the Austrian republic for the financing of their campaign. The Chancellor and other SPÖ-politicians then declared that they had not known that Silberstein used part of their payments to have fake face-book pages written. Many people in Austria believe that the real aim of Tal Silberstein was to create some kind of “proof” of how anti-Semitic Austria is – with the money of the Austrian republic.
- The journalists who made public this scandal have, according to information the police gave to a popular newspaper, afterwards been for several days followed by professional agents of an Israeli security firm using Mossad agents. Perhaps the idea of the anti-Semitic face-book pages has some kind of connection to authorities in Israel. The popular Vienna newspaper (Kronen-Zeitung) which published these interesting details belongs to an Austrian Jewish family.
- Sebastian Kurz who won the elections in Austria seems to have some Jewish ancestors. Also the people who helped to publish the Silberstein story mostly seem to be Jewish.
Also the people who helped to publish the Silberstein story mostly seem to be Jewish.
Two points – one damning – the other hopeful.
Why did Gentiles not publish this story — answer – FEAR – Fear – fear — fear of the Jews. That sentence demonstrates Mr. Shamir’s point – Gentiles fear Jews.
Hopefully some Jews are waking up to the dilemma of their tribe – known public dishonesty – they have come to see that they are just not trusted. That they can no longer jam down our throats any lie they can conger up.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Although when Jews publish something negative about themselves – most of the time their goal is control the narrative.
"Conger up" s/b "conjure up".
Peace
Sherm
John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt wrote a book about :THE ISRAEL LOBBY AND U.S. FOREIGN POLICY.
In this book, one can discover that a very small minority took the control of the US. This minority has in its hands the Congress, the Government and the Media. This minority has even put in place a system to Watch the Universities and to make sure that no-one dares to oppose Israel’s Policy. In fact, the US are now a dictature managed by this minority. The elections are just a show as those elected have to obey that minority .
Even if that minority is essentially composed of people coming fron the Jewish community, it is not obvious that they represent the Jewish’s community.
Some integrist Christians have joined that minority as they are waiting for the last Judgment and the return of the Messiah. These are even worse than the Jews from from that minority as they are as crazy as the terrorits from Daesh.
That minority is totally mad and as they are with unlimited ressources, they represent the biggest threat to the world. Only putting the US under chapter 11, might prevent that minority to lead us to Armageddon. But as nobody (China, Russia, Europe, etc..) wants to go through the consequences of the US bankrupt, we are not going to avoid the Apocalypse.
And to settle the question of how many Jews are Zionist....find me one Jew in the msm or one Jew in the 1000's of Jewish publications who doesn't promote Israel.
True anti zionist Jews are few and far between....very few.
Among whites, I would worry less about antisemitism or philosemitism than philonegroism, esp among the women... though to be sure, Jews promote jungle fever.
In the end, if the white race faces doom, it will be the African invasion of EU.
African women have 7 kids each, European women have 1.5 each. Worse, European women got jungle fever, and European men are negro-worshiping cucks who even go so far as the encourage white women going black. So, not only are white women not having enough kids but those that do are birthing mulatto-negroes who have effectively killed the white-child-that-could-have-been.
In your world view are all Darkies dumb brutes?
Were there no kings and queens of stature & learning among the Ethiopiams, or the people who created a center of learning at Timbuktu?
St Augustine — he was Black, his mother a Berber– brutish Darkie?
The Egyptians who built pyramids –& whose most noteworthy accomplishment was getting Jews to work :’) — dumb Darkies?
Hell, Moses was probably Egyptian, probably Darkie. Dumb brute? Same for Solomon & maybe David too
Dumb brutes?
Not really. It doesn't matter what blacks once were. Chanda Chisala convinced me that the future will belong to the Negroes.
Why? Negroes got 'big man' mentality and love to hump everyone. This will boost black IQ sky-high in the future, esp in Nigeria. Unlike non-black geeks who don't know how to approach womenfolk, high-IQ blacks are like other jive-ass blacks and go after tons of women. So, smart Nigerians will use their wealth to shamelessly get harems and hump tons of women. So, smart black genes will spread.
Never mind brain drain. This will be Head Spread.
And then, Negroes will not only have advantage with muscle and genitalia but with brains. They will not only be beating up non-blacks and humping all their womenfolk but using the intellect like a a million funky Einsteins.
Soon, blacks will be making flying pyramids that will colonize Mars and other planets and then the entire galaxy. It won't be just a black planet but a black galaxy, to be renamed the Chocolate Milky Way Galaxy. Blacks will become like the monolith in 2001 and take over the entire cosmos.
A frightening future indeed for non-black folks.
Remember the Palestinian woman who did "My Body Is A TV Massacre"?
She developed those skills in piss poor conditions thru hard work & practice practice practice. So can you.Take yourself & your activism seriously. Are you just filling in hours in your day or are you defining an objective & developing skills, knowledge & methods to achieve them?Somehow, folks on this forum need to meet up, organize, join forces. FASCES!
And when they do, they better not let anything infiltrate, pervert and subvert it.
Anything “we” build, “they” can, and will work to destroy…
That jews have power far more than their numbers suggest, who doubts it ?
80% of the world's media are said to be in jewish hands.
If not in jewish hands, non commercial media, many are led by jews, such as BBC.
If not led by jews, many journalists and presentators are jewish, also in the Netherlands.
And so criticism of jews is antisemitism, and antisemitism is worse than murdering children, antisemitism leads to gas chambers.
If anything shows that not all jews are nice people it is Israel, from a pr point of view Israel was a big mistake.
A mistake so big that Israel's only ally is the USA, a USA where jewish influence may disappear at any moment.
What I'm unable to understand is that jews cannot see that they are living very dangerously.
From their history and culture I can explain this dangerous living, but why a people on average with 10 points higher on IQ tests go on like this, this is a mystery to me.
That fear is fundamentally flawed at some level, even though the Jews have no better friends than the Americans, for sure.
The exclusive membership cult is counting on the fact that the pagan polytheist “in-his-image” or godless world (aka the non-muslim world) will always view the true monotheist “He-is-One-and-Unique” world, with deep mistrust, a feeling which is mutual anyway.
Since that is not going away anytime in the foreseeable future, they feel secure in the knowledge that they have many potential allies. For example, they have the Hindoo nationalist evil firmly in their own evil grasp, making the most willing bedfellows, like dogs locked on.
Those cultists are able and well positioned to take full advantage of the ongoing civilisational clash… i.e. Polytheists vs Monotheists.
But, the Polytheists come armed with the most advanced weapons of mass destruction, along with spiritual delusions and much gloating of worldly accomplishments, while the True Monotheists are simply armed with the most potent gift of mass salvation, the truth of His Oneness.
Any guesses who will prevail?
[Too many typos.]
[Too many typos.]
Prodeeding on their merry racist ways. Indeed, Middle Easter Jews were treated the same. Thisis the great failure of Israel. It was poised to bring its Arab kin into modernity. But because most Israelis are East Europeans, they treated Arabs and Arab Jews much as EastEuros treat thier cross border regional fellow EastEuros. Had it not been for uperior minds here and there in the Israeli judiciary, Palestinians would have been expelled by Israel simply because it can. Now a right wing element rules in Israel nd Netantahu, the superior mind and practical intellectual, decidedto rhrow his lot with them to keep the PM post. But the vilgar and sacrilegious way in which he invokes the 6 million dead Jews, has nothing to do with any Arab threat. There is none as Shia and Sunni massacre eachother. He knows that tbe Right demands a “Greater Israrel” that exterminates or sends away the Palestinians. Israel has been a xriminak state, nkt because of its Jewish roots– most Israelis are secular and have no 6 million dead mentality. Indeed, Azure, THE RIGHT WING JOURNAL, not long ago editorialized under the banner: ,LOOSING OUR MINDS, that the beneficiaries of Israel’s world top higher education system leave to go work in the West, exactly what it wants Palestinians to do as Greater Israel expands. So, the Israel deream is dead because Israel failed in thw one task in which I could have been totally legitimized: LEAD THE MIDDLE EAST INTO MODERNITY. Instead, it became fortress Israel and in 1967 thought im would become GREATER ISRAEL. But all it did was to get sti k with more Arabs under occupation. The Zionist terrorist, Begin saw that it couldn’t surbive as an East Euro country, typicall killing the guy next door on “existential” grounds of seeking a safer Izrael by making it a GREATER ISRAEL. So, Israel’s existential problem is not because it is Jewish but because it is typically EAST EUROPEAN in how it treats its neighbors and the people forced to live in a Jewish State, treating Arabs under Afrikaans guidance the way South Afrika treated blacks. Zionism has thus become racist. Worst still, because very many young Israelis ( and many older ones too) it has bevome oppressive. It is very painful to see Ziofacism develop in Israel. But from all indications I see that it is as painful for young Diaspora Jews. Hence, the campaign to stop anti-Jewishness abroad is not really to save Jews but to acare them into moving to Israel. This thinking on the part of a lot of Soviet migrants supporting Netanyahu, his base, because they went from mild anti-Jewish expression to being surrounded by the very people they want to destroy. For now the Sunni-Shia death struggle has incapacitated the Arabs as their one asset, oil, has proven to be su ubiquitous. But the dream of Israel leading the Arabs into a common land of modern milk and honey is dead, as the Ex-Soviets lead the right– AND ALL ISRAELIS FOR THAT MATTER, to where East Europe had been, were it not for the fall of Soviet domination. Netanyahu knows this but he thinks he can pull magic out of his hat. Until then, he insults all Europeans, the EU and even the US, while Israel is totally dependent on their massive economic aid. Too many Israelis see hope abroad and too many Diaspora Jews feel morally incapable of supporting the Greater Israel and the increasing totalitaeianism they can see or hear about from relatives in Israel. Too bad as Jews have taught us a lot about being civilized and ethical, no one disputs that. But an Israel domubated by ex-Soviets cannot expect to be better than, let us say, Putin’Russia. The machinations of Mossad operatives and their few loyal friends can only bring about, most importantly, Diaspora alienation, and lassitude amongs Sabras who never knew another homeland but are not blind to ehere the ex-Soviets are taking Israel down a sad and obvious path of corruption, oppression and endless hysteria. There are limits to what America can fix, even with all the Evangelical support. Israel needs to become its foundet’s dream: a nation that EARNS the trust and auoport of its neighbore and of the people itdisplacedto come into being out of a faith-based Biblical text. It is already losing the Diaspora Jewish youth, it’s strong appeal and support from the modern mind, and its Sabra base. As the ex-Soviets see their ambitions fade, they may pull off their “never again” suicide move so typical of EastEuro nihilists.
Do you see the irony of using the word “civilised,” along with the terms “wars, death and destruction,” the said world perpetuates, notwithstanding Zionist “control”?
Weinstein is a typical Jew. An awful and gross figure. His perversions are shared by many Jews.
It is repetitive to saying it, but about 4,000 million US$ a year, not to mentioning the money from collection plates from heretical 'evangelical' churches who are to supporting the novel falsehood (heresy) of 'Judaeo-Christian'.
Meanwhile, the most ancient of middle-eastesn Christian communities, including in Palestine, are forced out by the Israel tail that is to wagging the USA dog.
Pathetic.
Also, am not to liking Pope Francesco at all. Flying a group of Moslem invaders on his Papal aeroplane to dump them on the Italian government, one can be sure he is not to hosting them in the Vatican.
I am not as regular a church-goer as I should be, at least in Japan, it is not crazy. Also, Korean Lutheran churches are not insane, my Korean is not good enough, but some are also holding services in Japanese and in Englsh. They are not heretical (unless one is to considering basic Lutheranism to be the heresy, but as Roman Catholic scholars are now admitting, no heretic.
From my reading, heresy is the general trend in Lutheran congregations of now in the USA and Germany.
... but I am marking my offering when at a Catholic church 'only for church maintenance or domestic use', to avoiding it to going to fake refugees, a.k.a invaders of other places.
So I am curious, what does a man (?) from the godless land of perversion have against “Moslems”? Unless of course you are Korean, in which case, what does a man (?) from the godless land of perversion and corruption have against “Moslems”? Did we invade your decadent subservient-to-white-man lands?
Anyway, fellows like you are perfect for the Christian church. From the godless to spiritual ciphers. Quite the promotion. LOL!
That grammar is amusing reading for a while, but gets annoying fast. Take some lessons man.
If you are not wanting me to make such mistakes, post with your usual u-name.
In this , it is not godless, on many dimensions.
I have spent time overseas, seeing the harm from Moslems.
It is their nature, it is their character.
In S-E Asia, many years ago, the adult men would just muttering insults to anyone else. ... but never hijabs, and because I was there as a child, enjoyed time in Moslem villages with school-friends.
That has all changed now, probably mainly thanks to Saudi money.
Later time in western countries, Islam and many Moslems are clearly evil.
They are to constantly trying to make toe-holds in Japan and Korea, long may they fail.
... and yes, I am using the spelling 'Moslem' precisely to irritating people like you.
damn, mr shamir, are you not afraid? this is pretty brave of you since mr giraldi just got hurt by the very weapon you are criticizing. or does being jewish make you immune to the weapon in question?
That made me smile, because it is so damned true. But, you are partly wrong about “the most anti-Trumpers.” A sizeable section of the Indian diaspora, which is Hindoo-right leaning, is very much pro-Trump.
It was quite amusing to witness the spectacle of Trump-the-unabashed-racist lighting the Hindoo traditional lamp on their “festival of lights.”
Geopolitics makes for some strange bedfellows indeed.
This article is not much more. Just a string of literary devices in a whimsical tone that does little more than open up the skin for the commenters to rush in and create a weeping sore of projected neuroses and strange onanisms in their posts below.
One minor quibble though, is worth bringing up, for the benefit of your seemingly few functional readers. It is not a 'terrible witch hunt'. It was one of many (ineffective) tools used to tried to lower Mr Corbyn's popularity, because politics is nowawadays played through such accusations. I say ineffective, because it did not work, even though had it been about any other ethnic or religious group, bar the native, it would have worked.
It did help to lower the number of Jews voting for Labour. Jews don't tend to like anti-Semitism and a (Muslim) Labour councillor declaring "Hitler" to be "history's great man" is surely an understandable turn off.
On the other hand, it raised the Muslim vote for Labour, which is far bigger, especially the turnout. After all, what could be a bigger vote winner for, for example, the Pakistani population that is 3% of births but 30% of confirmed genetic diseases at birth? (Imagine the tail end effects on that one!)
Regardless, you have Labour MP Naz Shah, who actually seems like a nice and moderate lady and who holds an important parliamentary role, endorsing the following:
“Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict – Relocate Israel into United States”, with the comment: “Problem solved.”
This is cut and dried ethnic cleansing. But hey, it is of Jews, and those wandering rootless losers can take it, not like the afore-mentioned Bradford Pakistani population...
She recently followed this up with the even (much?) worse endorsement of the abuse of white girls by Muslim men.
"Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity".
Lovely...
For context, it may be as much as a million cases of abuse by Muslim men. It is certainly something that has occurred country wide.
...
I actually like Naz Shah. She is a palatable public face for her community. Of course, that she is, and that this is why her political career is on a sustained upwards trajectory, is not a great augur for the future of this country.
Anyway, enough on this, the Jewish population of the UK is a couple of hundred thousand. The Muslim population of the UK grew by more than that last year. Any Brit scared of the Jews is certifiably insane.
“Jewish population of the UK is a couple of hundred thousand. The Muslim population of the UK grew by more than that last year. Any Brit scared of the Jews is certifiably insane.”
And yet those Brits would be right in their estimation that criticism of either group would land them in prison. Fear of imprisonment for verbal missteps strikes me as quite sane. Indeed, it would be completely insane of these British gentiles not to fear those whom their state has elevated above them by every legal measure.
Were there no kings and queens of stature & learning among the Ethiopiams, or the people who created a center of learning at Timbuktu?
St Augustine --- he was Black, his mother a Berber-- brutish Darkie?
The Egyptians who built pyramids --& whose most noteworthy accomplishment was getting Jews to work :') --- dumb Darkies?
Hell, Moses was probably Egyptian, probably Darkie. Dumb brute? Same for Solomon & maybe David too
Dumb brutes?
Exceptions dont disprove the rule. A few hundred worthwile people compared to billions of worthless people dont excuse the worthless.
Look at Weinstein, the Hollywood wanker – he is a typical antisemitism hunter, dreaming of killing goyim like in his Basterds, or screwing shiksas in real life.
The Jews are winning that battle over the revelation of sex abusers. Considering the wall to wall presence of Jews in Hollywood, no new Jew names are coming out – only Gentiles. All of the media and Hollywood are clamming up. The Weinstein boys are being offered up – but no others.
Also every time sex offender Weinstein is mentioned in the media, they now add on the Gentile names: Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, and TRUMP.
Clever those Jews.
Think Peace — Art
p.s. No homosexual abusers also.
“John Hannah, a senior counselor at the FDD and a former deputy national security adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, counters, “I think the president acts most frequently as an American great power nationalist. . . . He doesn’t appear to have any inclination to have America get involved in far-flung trouble spots.” But Hannah notes, “none of that means that when President Trump does perceive a serious threat to U.S. national interests, he won’t act very aggressively to confront it, as he’s done with both North Korea and Iran.” http://nationalinterest.org/feature/after-the-neocons-finally-trump-22767
See the doublespeak . See the perverted thinking . See how Hananh segues smoothly by 1st offering some sage observation about Trump’s aversion to conflicts !
But that is to cover his mental keister full of shit .
That is to mollify anger.
That is to discourage critical thinking .That is the same old lying attempts to insert asinine foreign -fealty based advice in the midst of the of a neutral patriotic sentence . What a jerk !
In this book, one can discover that a very small minority took the control of the US. This minority has in its hands the Congress, the Government and the Media. This minority has even put in place a system to Watch the Universities and to make sure that no-one dares to oppose Israel's Policy. In fact, the US are now a dictature managed by this minority. The elections are just a show as those elected have to obey that minority .
Even if that minority is essentially composed of people coming fron the Jewish community, it is not obvious that they represent the Jewish's community.
Some integrist Christians have joined that minority as they are waiting for the last Judgment and the return of the Messiah. These are even worse than the Jews from from that minority as they are as crazy as the terrorits from Daesh.
That minority is totally mad and as they are with unlimited ressources, they represent the biggest threat to the world. Only putting the US under chapter 11, might prevent that minority to lead us to Armageddon. But as nobody (China, Russia, Europe, etc..) wants to go through the consequences of the US bankrupt, we are not going to avoid the Apocalypse.
This is what Jews do. They propagandize even our children.
And to settle the question of how many Jews are Zionist….find me one Jew in the msm or one Jew in the 1000′s of Jewish publications who doesn’t promote Israel.
True anti zionist Jews are few and far between….very few.
Why do taxpayers & parents tolerate our children being mind-controlled, while we pay for it?
All politics is local.
Arm yourself with facts --- www.inconvenienthistory.com
Then storm School Board meetings.
Chances are there will be a Jewis gatekeeper in the room or on the Board
Be prepared. Practice staying calm.
Anticipate the charge of you'know-what & have a response prepared --- DOWN PAT
Among that that minority, the Jews are a majority. But having said that, having identified the major threat to the World, does not require to hate the Jewish community but to find a way to deprive them from their power.
Hate towards that community is not the road to peace and actually, it strengthen the community. Their strength has its roots in the Financial system which gave them unlimited resources as it rests on a fiducial money. The only way to unseat that community is a major bankrupt that will break the Financial system and oblige the world to go back to a money based on gold.
The problem with that is: people and countries might oppose that minority but none are willing to accept the loss of what they have. In doing so, they are supporting the minority and instead of accepting loosing some weight, they are going to loose their life as that minority is driving us to the Apocalypse.
Stopped reading there. Author is obviously delusional and untrustworthy as an observer.
I have to say, I find the overt appeals to Christian Holy Land fairly cringe inducing too. No matter who “wins,” ultimate control over Israel/Palestine, the Christians will lose. They’re roundly hated by the Orthodox and Muslims alike. Only a handful of misfits on either side care enough to protect them and they don’t put much effort into it.
Incidentally, this is part of what opened my eyes, as a teenager, to the farce that American Christians were an Imperial power over us all. If the Christians were actually powerful, they wouldn’t let their sacred sites and relics be vandalized with regularity, the aftermath being largely unreported. Nor would they countenance the wholesale slaughter of Christians in the region with little fanfare.
This article is not much more. Just a string of literary devices in a whimsical tone that does little more than open up the skin for the commenters to rush in and create a weeping sore of projected neuroses and strange onanisms in their posts below.
One minor quibble though, is worth bringing up, for the benefit of your seemingly few functional readers. It is not a 'terrible witch hunt'. It was one of many (ineffective) tools used to tried to lower Mr Corbyn's popularity, because politics is nowawadays played through such accusations. I say ineffective, because it did not work, even though had it been about any other ethnic or religious group, bar the native, it would have worked.
It did help to lower the number of Jews voting for Labour. Jews don't tend to like anti-Semitism and a (Muslim) Labour councillor declaring "Hitler" to be "history's great man" is surely an understandable turn off.
On the other hand, it raised the Muslim vote for Labour, which is far bigger, especially the turnout. After all, what could be a bigger vote winner for, for example, the Pakistani population that is 3% of births but 30% of confirmed genetic diseases at birth? (Imagine the tail end effects on that one!)
Regardless, you have Labour MP Naz Shah, who actually seems like a nice and moderate lady and who holds an important parliamentary role, endorsing the following:
“Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict – Relocate Israel into United States”, with the comment: “Problem solved.”
This is cut and dried ethnic cleansing. But hey, it is of Jews, and those wandering rootless losers can take it, not like the afore-mentioned Bradford Pakistani population...
She recently followed this up with the even (much?) worse endorsement of the abuse of white girls by Muslim men.
"Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity".
Lovely...
For context, it may be as much as a million cases of abuse by Muslim men. It is certainly something that has occurred country wide.
...
I actually like Naz Shah. She is a palatable public face for her community. Of course, that she is, and that this is why her political career is on a sustained upwards trajectory, is not a great augur for the future of this country.
Anyway, enough on this, the Jewish population of the UK is a couple of hundred thousand. The Muslim population of the UK grew by more than that last year. Any Brit scared of the Jews is certifiably insane.
Sure. But do you ever ask yourself: Why that particular accusation rather than another? Why? Because Corbyn is pro-Palestinian and has been for a long time. They’re specifically signalling him to back off that issue. They’re doing the same with Trump; after all, why is it called Russia-gate rather than some other -gate? So naturally they would try to attack Corbyn for ‘anti-semitism’ – this is all about Project Israel.
The key being that they need at least an element of truth and they need to be generally considered a bad thing.
2. How on earth is Russia-gate about Israel?
Putin has been very fair with Israel. He seems to judge it according to the global standard, as he wants Russia to be judged.
Obama, on the other hand, tried to hold Israel to the much higher and much more restrictive standard that the resentful left holds all white people, or even whatever they can identify as the white and therefore bad side, in any conflict.
The idea that Jews acting in Israeli interests would want to harm Trump, push him from Putin and use Obama as a paragon is nuts. They would have to be beyond stupid.
But then for many of the commenters on this site anti-Semitism seems to consist of identifying whatever they happen to dislike and then somehow believing that the Jews did it.
(I hope you can play hopscotch, because a lot of thoughts are coming to mind, they're connected but it would take either 3000 words or a day's time to create a shorter, crisp narrative. I just want to 'drop the pellets' here.)
E Michael Jones taught/is teaching me the steps in that development -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4p7A0EtZqg&t=450s
Barren Metal: British Impiricism vs German Idealism
Jones's discussion of Adam Smith shatters the foundation of Western/American capitalist adulation of Smith's Wealth of Nations as basis for capitalist economic system.
In his series of lectures on How Jews Created Capitalism, Jerry Muller relies on Adam Smith to endorse the "Greed is Good" (just like debt) thesis.
Jones's major argument is that the Reformation in England had NO THEOLOGICAL basis/ foundation whatsoever, it was merely a land-grab: the monarch seized the (extensive) properties of the Catholic church/monastic orders.
Jones mentions the transition of usurious systems from Medici Florence (in which Jews were relatively small-time participants) to Fuggars to Netherlands (where Jews exiled from Spain became dominant).
Niall Ferguson's "Ascent of Money" traces the same path, extending it (as does Jones) to the Bank of England, where control of the people's money was taken out of their hands, designed never to be repaid, and gave the king free rein to wage wars at will. That system still prevails.
(Ferguson was entrusted by the Rothschilds to search their papers and compose a two-volume biography of the Rothschild family.)
I haven't listened to the entire Jones video & should do, but this bit was really intriguing:
Jones said that Fichte re-installed logos* in German/Prussian culture, and he did this relying on Benedictine monks and their guiding principle: Ora et Labore: Pray and Work, or Work is Prayer and Prayer is Work, as we were taught.
Does Arbeit Macht Frei come to mind?
Sam Shama & the horse he rides in on mentioned Sebastian Haffner's "The Mind of Hitler." Before I was able to acquire that volume, I gained access to Haffner's "Memoir," which he wrote from age 7, in 1914, until 1933, but did not publish. Haffner's son, Oliver Pretzel, published the manuscript. It's chock full of insights; I will focus on this one passage:
Germany has been defeated; Haffner & his German schoolboy pals are bereft: war had been a game to them, a thrilling game, and suddenly, it was over; their world was shattered.
Weird things happen; ta dum ta dum ta dum, Rathenau is assassinated -- this is a very big deal -- major event -- for Haffner, for Germans, (and especially for Rabbi Stephen Wise, tho Haffner has no awareness whatsoever of zionism, the involvement of zionists at Versailles, etc.).
After Rathenau's assassination an intense conflict rages, even in Haffner's 11th grade classroom: Should Germany take the Rathenau (Jewish) path or not? Even among the 11th graders, the conflict frequently comes to violence & bloodletting.
Here's the passage: Haffner sees a schoolmate doodling a geometric figure on his paper; it's attractive, and Haffner is tempted to copy it himself. He asks his schoolmate, "What is that?" The mate responds, "Don't you know? It's the new symbol of hatred of the Jews!"
It is, of course, the swastika.
When I read that I thought it must have been something the son/publisher inserted in the original manuscript; I didn't think the swastika was associated with "hatred of the Jews" until ~May of 1933 when James Waterman Wise, Rabbi Stephen Wise's son, published a really nasty screed, "Swastika," in which the first paragraph identified the design as "symbolizing hatred of Jews."
BUT -- cycle back to Jones's mention of the influence of the Benedictines in re-establishing logos, and the value of work, and the anti-value of usury, in German culture, in contrast to the opposite value sets in British culture.
THEN realize that Hitler attended a Benedictine high school, sang in its choir. It is claimed that Hitler inspiration for the swastika at center of the Hakenkreuze was a design still visible in the stonework of his Benedictine high school.
SO it may be the case that Jews would have perceived the Benedictine affirmation of logos as enshrined by the Catholic and Benedictine-trained Hitler to be the reification of their projected hatred of logos.
IT IS THE CASE, on no less authority than that of David Engel, USHMM scholar of the Holocaust and professor of that study at New York Univ,, U Penn, TelAviv Univ., that National Socialists DID NOT, repeat DID NOT use antisemitic rhetoric during their campaigns in rise to power, nor did National Socialists use antisemitic rhetoric once having gained power; nor did National Socialists use "exterminationist" rhetoric at any time in their rise or period of rule (contrary to Sam Shama's wet dreams).
Prof. David Engel states and repeats that the 25 points that Hitler drafted in 1920, that called for certain civil/legal limitations of Jewish power but NOT for any form of violence much less 'extermination' of Jews, was the same program implemented once Hitler became chancellor in 1933. Furthermore, Engel says, even then, that list of demands was implemented incompletely and in scattershot fashion, and not through diktat but after parliamentary consideration, and over a jagged time-frame.
MY tentative conclusion: That zionist Jews like James Waterman Wise, and Haffner's "schoolmate," perceived (projected) the Swastika to be a symbol of "hatred of Jews" was just that -- a projection of Jewish rejection of logos, and a signal of Jewry's deep antipathy to the German intention to regain sovereignty over its own culture of "pray and work," and of its system of non-usurious finance -- which is exactly what National Socialists did, that enabled it to emerge from the depths of unemployment & debt to economic stability, despite the Jewish declaration of economic war on Germany.
* Jones's concept of Logos - anti-Logos is best explained by him, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obtgaZ97Kdc
another interesting concept Jones expands in
“Benedictines taught the Germans how to work.”
Then he tells of being in Tanzania, where he noticed a broken water pump. He asked a (governor), “Why is the pump broken?”
Governor says, “It’s been broken for 30 years; they are all broken.”
Benedictines had been in Tanzania but left hundreds of years ago.
Jones claims (part) German ancestry. He says, If Benedictines had left Germany, his people would still be living in mud huts. Benedictines taught Germans that LABOR was the crucial value of an economy, and Benedictines stayed around in Germany to embed that value in the German psyche.
Now, consider that beginning in ~1900, German-born and German educated Arthur Ruppin tried to teach Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe to work in Palestine. One aliyeh waa so unsuccessful that he had to send them back.
Ruppin had been sent to Palestine in 1907 to survey Jewish situation; he wrote a lengthy analysis of what he found. Some excerpts:
To summarize: early Jewish colonists were unsuccessful because they did not have the habits of agriculture; were too readily provided with funds — i.e. rewarded for failure — thus did not develop habit of working methodically for their needs; and the system of taking taking decisions and responsibility for them was lacking, i.e. risk was ‘socialized’ but reward was individualized, (similar to the banking collapse in 2008).
Today, militarism is the means by which Israel has resolved these “three mistakes” that Ruppin identified — see, for example, https://venturebeat.com/2017/10/06/israel-startup-nation-the-good-the-great-and-the-one-fatal-flaw/
–>Every young Jewish person in Israel must serve in military;
–> Military experience is source for group-building and skills acquisition that evolves into entrepreneurship
—>Lots of start-ups (but Israeli startups notably are short-lived; they are traded, not built up over long years)
—> Lots of hype among young entrepreneurs, but frequently does not match actual production — over promise, under perform
—> But failure is not feared so risky behavior is prevalent (one suspects, because there’s always a bail-out, like Rothschilds in 1907, or Uncle Sam, today)
At about the same time as Ruppin was “producing Hebrew culture in Palestine,” USSR offered Jews land in Biro-Bidjan. Jewish run agencies were created to survey the area, to finance settlement, to get support from USSR and other states, but the E European migrants to the land complained, they ‘relapsed’ to petty trading, the women prostituted themselves because they could not make a go of settling the land — they did not “know how to work.”
Jewish Telegraph Agency indexes over 460 articles, between 1928 and 2011, dealing with settlement of East European Jews in Biro-Bidjan. Some examples:
Settlers in Bureya Disappointed, Prefer Charges Against Ozet, Sponsor
October 18, 1928
https://www.jta.org/1928/10/18/archive/settlers-in-bureya-disappointed-prefer-charges-against-ozet-sponsor
https://www.jta.org/page/47?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/6?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/9?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/12?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/15?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
https://www.jta.org/page/18?sp%5Bforce%5D=1&sp%5Bf%5D=1900-01-01&sp%5Bt%5D=2017-01-01&orderby=date&order=desc&s=biro-bidjan&limit=50
The zionist campaign that keeps USA in thrall to Israeli-zionist demands and that censors honest & objective exploration of Jewish patterns and preferences; the US & others spinelessness & sympathies that enables and abets this counterproductive behavior, are counterproductive above all to the progress of the Jewish people, not to mention how many other lives are being destroyed by these ideological psychopathologies.
And to settle the question of how many Jews are Zionist....find me one Jew in the msm or one Jew in the 1000's of Jewish publications who doesn't promote Israel.
True anti zionist Jews are few and far between....very few.
Gag
Why do taxpayers & parents tolerate our children being mind-controlled, while we pay for it?
All politics is local.
Arm yourself with facts — http://www.inconvenienthistory.com
Then storm School Board meetings.
Chances are there will be a Jewis gatekeeper in the room or on the Board
Be prepared. Practice staying calm.
Anticipate the charge of you’know-what & have a response prepared — DOWN PAT
Writing in the New York Sun, Commentary editor Norman Podhoretz described the plan as “bold, candid, and Churchillian,” and urged President Bush to consider adopting it before “Islamo-fascist appeasers, isolationists, and anti-Semites” could rally their opposition. “These nativists will raise once again the tired old cry of ‘dual loyalty’, impugning our patriotism,” warned Podhoretz.
Christian Right leaders quickly got behind the proposal. Televangelist Pat Robertson described the plan as “the single best way to assure that the blessing of Almighty GOD will descend upon this country,” and offered the warning that “if we reject this opportunity to stand with God’s own people, He will smite us once again—as he smote the sodomites, drunken idolaters and welfare queens of New Orleans.”
You can’t tell when Taki is doing satire?
Incidentally, this is part of what opened my eyes, as a teenager, to the farce that American Christians were an Imperial power over us all. If the Christians were actually powerful, they wouldn't let their sacred sites and relics be vandalized with regularity, the aftermath being largely unreported. Nor would they countenance the wholesale slaughter of Christians in the region with little fanfare.
christians are not about power
Why are you to posting as Anonymous? It is a disease on this site, you are likely Talha (tra-la-la). I may be wrong.
If you are not wanting me to make such mistakes, post with your usual u-name.
In this
, it is not godless, on many dimensions.
I have spent time overseas, seeing the harm from Moslems.
It is their nature, it is their character.
In S-E Asia, many years ago, the adult men would just muttering insults to anyone else. … but never hijabs, and because I was there as a child, enjoyed time in Moslem villages with school-friends.
That has all changed now, probably mainly thanks to Saudi money.
Later time in western countries, Islam and many Moslems are clearly evil.
They are to constantly trying to make toe-holds in Japan and Korea, long may they fail.
… and yes, I am using the spelling ‘Moslem’ precisely to irritating people like you.
Were there no kings and queens of stature & learning among the Ethiopiams, or the people who created a center of learning at Timbuktu?
St Augustine --- he was Black, his mother a Berber-- brutish Darkie?
The Egyptians who built pyramids --& whose most noteworthy accomplishment was getting Jews to work :') --- dumb Darkies?
Hell, Moses was probably Egyptian, probably Darkie. Dumb brute? Same for Solomon & maybe David too
Dumb brutes?
In your world view are all Darkies dumb brutes?
Not really. It doesn’t matter what blacks once were. Chanda Chisala convinced me that the future will belong to the Negroes.
Why? Negroes got ‘big man’ mentality and love to hump everyone. This will boost black IQ sky-high in the future, esp in Nigeria. Unlike non-black geeks who don’t know how to approach womenfolk, high-IQ blacks are like other jive-ass blacks and go after tons of women. So, smart Nigerians will use their wealth to shamelessly get harems and hump tons of women. So, smart black genes will spread.
Never mind brain drain. This will be Head Spread.
And then, Negroes will not only have advantage with muscle and genitalia but with brains. They will not only be beating up non-blacks and humping all their womenfolk but using the intellect like a a million funky Einsteins.
Soon, blacks will be making flying pyramids that will colonize Mars and other planets and then the entire galaxy. It won’t be just a black planet but a black galaxy, to be renamed the Chocolate Milky Way Galaxy. Blacks will become like the monolith in 2001 and take over the entire cosmos.
A frightening future indeed for non-black folks.
Thought provoking comment!
The only group that makes for good puppets for the Jews are the Indians
The irony here being that it was the Brits who colonized the Indian mind.
Not really. It doesn't matter what blacks once were. Chanda Chisala convinced me that the future will belong to the Negroes.
Why? Negroes got 'big man' mentality and love to hump everyone. This will boost black IQ sky-high in the future, esp in Nigeria. Unlike non-black geeks who don't know how to approach womenfolk, high-IQ blacks are like other jive-ass blacks and go after tons of women. So, smart Nigerians will use their wealth to shamelessly get harems and hump tons of women. So, smart black genes will spread.
Never mind brain drain. This will be Head Spread.
And then, Negroes will not only have advantage with muscle and genitalia but with brains. They will not only be beating up non-blacks and humping all their womenfolk but using the intellect like a a million funky Einsteins.
Soon, blacks will be making flying pyramids that will colonize Mars and other planets and then the entire galaxy. It won't be just a black planet but a black galaxy, to be renamed the Chocolate Milky Way Galaxy. Blacks will become like the monolith in 2001 and take over the entire cosmos.
A frightening future indeed for non-black folks.
Priss, come on man. Your fear of black planet is a little extreme, you have to admit!
Ho-Tep Movement already has a grand plan to turn the sun black too.
It is repetitive to saying it, but about 4,000 million US$ a year, not to mentioning the money from collection plates from heretical 'evangelical' churches who are to supporting the novel falsehood (heresy) of 'Judaeo-Christian'.
Meanwhile, the most ancient of middle-eastesn Christian communities, including in Palestine, are forced out by the Israel tail that is to wagging the USA dog.
Pathetic.
Also, am not to liking Pope Francesco at all. Flying a group of Moslem invaders on his Papal aeroplane to dump them on the Italian government, one can be sure he is not to hosting them in the Vatican.
I am not as regular a church-goer as I should be, at least in Japan, it is not crazy. Also, Korean Lutheran churches are not insane, my Korean is not good enough, but some are also holding services in Japanese and in Englsh. They are not heretical (unless one is to considering basic Lutheranism to be the heresy, but as Roman Catholic scholars are now admitting, no heretic.
From my reading, heresy is the general trend in Lutheran congregations of now in the USA and Germany.
... but I am marking my offering when at a Catholic church 'only for church maintenance or domestic use', to avoiding it to going to fake refugees, a.k.a invaders of other places.
I really like your some of your comments, what can one do with you?!? So..
- our wonderful Pope. What about this: http://marymagdalen.blogspot.com? Father Ray Blake writes beautifully, his faith is luminous. Check out his post on why he didn’t sign the filial correction.
- Luther. Heretic. No heresies from you please, yuck, yuck. Stick to Catholic Church. If need be, rest assured, Catechism is clear that embracing invaders is not mandated. But always Ubi Petrus, ibi ecclesia, et ubi ecclesia vita aeterna! Lest you end a deathbed convert like Wilde. From his “Rome Unvisited”:
And here I set my face towards home,
For all my pilgrimage is done,
Although, methinks, yon blood-red sun,
Marshals the way to holy Rome.
-
I am comprehending the Latin.
Repliies to me lately are always seem to be from 'Anon', or variation on that. I am never to doing it. Also not stupid, having experience as admin. on a site full of trolls, can seeing that it is not usually the same person.
I have good experiences in diocesal and parish churches here, but am not liking Pope Francis.
Have my own theory about him. His stupid actions and behaviour now are from guilt. He never stood against the worst of Operation Condor, in or out of Argentina, so he is now over-compensating.
That may be too kind a diagnosis, he is actually seeming to be worse even than that, a rabid self-publicist and panderer to the mass media.
Who’s talking about the planet? I’m talking of flying pyramids taking over the entire galaxy.
Ho-Tep Movement already has a grand plan to turn the sun black too.
The charge of antisemitism is the same as the charge racism. It is use to curtail discussion.
(I hope you can play hopscotch, because a lot of thoughts are coming to mind, they're connected but it would take either 3000 words or a day's time to create a shorter, crisp narrative. I just want to 'drop the pellets' here.)
E Michael Jones taught/is teaching me the steps in that development -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4p7A0EtZqg&t=450s
Barren Metal: British Impiricism vs German Idealism
Jones's discussion of Adam Smith shatters the foundation of Western/American capitalist adulation of Smith's Wealth of Nations as basis for capitalist economic system.
In his series of lectures on How Jews Created Capitalism, Jerry Muller relies on Adam Smith to endorse the "Greed is Good" (just like debt) thesis.
Jones's major argument is that the Reformation in England had NO THEOLOGICAL basis/ foundation whatsoever, it was merely a land-grab: the monarch seized the (extensive) properties of the Catholic church/monastic orders.
Jones mentions the transition of usurious systems from Medici Florence (in which Jews were relatively small-time participants) to Fuggars to Netherlands (where Jews exiled from Spain became dominant).
Niall Ferguson's "Ascent of Money" traces the same path, extending it (as does Jones) to the Bank of England, where control of the people's money was taken out of their hands, designed never to be repaid, and gave the king free rein to wage wars at will. That system still prevails.
(Ferguson was entrusted by the Rothschilds to search their papers and compose a two-volume biography of the Rothschild family.)
I haven't listened to the entire Jones video & should do, but this bit was really intriguing:
Jones said that Fichte re-installed logos* in German/Prussian culture, and he did this relying on Benedictine monks and their guiding principle: Ora et Labore: Pray and Work, or Work is Prayer and Prayer is Work, as we were taught.
Does Arbeit Macht Frei come to mind?
Sam Shama & the horse he rides in on mentioned Sebastian Haffner's "The Mind of Hitler." Before I was able to acquire that volume, I gained access to Haffner's "Memoir," which he wrote from age 7, in 1914, until 1933, but did not publish. Haffner's son, Oliver Pretzel, published the manuscript. It's chock full of insights; I will focus on this one passage:
Germany has been defeated; Haffner & his German schoolboy pals are bereft: war had been a game to them, a thrilling game, and suddenly, it was over; their world was shattered.
Weird things happen; ta dum ta dum ta dum, Rathenau is assassinated -- this is a very big deal -- major event -- for Haffner, for Germans, (and especially for Rabbi Stephen Wise, tho Haffner has no awareness whatsoever of zionism, the involvement of zionists at Versailles, etc.).
After Rathenau's assassination an intense conflict rages, even in Haffner's 11th grade classroom: Should Germany take the Rathenau (Jewish) path or not? Even among the 11th graders, the conflict frequently comes to violence & bloodletting.
Here's the passage: Haffner sees a schoolmate doodling a geometric figure on his paper; it's attractive, and Haffner is tempted to copy it himself. He asks his schoolmate, "What is that?" The mate responds, "Don't you know? It's the new symbol of hatred of the Jews!"
It is, of course, the swastika.
When I read that I thought it must have been something the son/publisher inserted in the original manuscript; I didn't think the swastika was associated with "hatred of the Jews" until ~May of 1933 when James Waterman Wise, Rabbi Stephen Wise's son, published a really nasty screed, "Swastika," in which the first paragraph identified the design as "symbolizing hatred of Jews."
BUT -- cycle back to Jones's mention of the influence of the Benedictines in re-establishing logos, and the value of work, and the anti-value of usury, in German culture, in contrast to the opposite value sets in British culture.
THEN realize that Hitler attended a Benedictine high school, sang in its choir. It is claimed that Hitler inspiration for the swastika at center of the Hakenkreuze was a design still visible in the stonework of his Benedictine high school.
SO it may be the case that Jews would have perceived the Benedictine affirmation of logos as enshrined by the Catholic and Benedictine-trained Hitler to be the reification of their projected hatred of logos.
IT IS THE CASE, on no less authority than that of David Engel, USHMM scholar of the Holocaust and professor of that study at New York Univ,, U Penn, TelAviv Univ., that National Socialists DID NOT, repeat DID NOT use antisemitic rhetoric during their campaigns in rise to power, nor did National Socialists use antisemitic rhetoric once having gained power; nor did National Socialists use "exterminationist" rhetoric at any time in their rise or period of rule (contrary to Sam Shama's wet dreams).
Prof. David Engel states and repeats that the 25 points that Hitler drafted in 1920, that called for certain civil/legal limitations of Jewish power but NOT for any form of violence much less 'extermination' of Jews, was the same program implemented once Hitler became chancellor in 1933. Furthermore, Engel says, even then, that list of demands was implemented incompletely and in scattershot fashion, and not through diktat but after parliamentary consideration, and over a jagged time-frame.
MY tentative conclusion: That zionist Jews like James Waterman Wise, and Haffner's "schoolmate," perceived (projected) the Swastika to be a symbol of "hatred of Jews" was just that -- a projection of Jewish rejection of logos, and a signal of Jewry's deep antipathy to the German intention to regain sovereignty over its own culture of "pray and work," and of its system of non-usurious finance -- which is exactly what National Socialists did, that enabled it to emerge from the depths of unemployment & debt to economic stability, despite the Jewish declaration of economic war on Germany.
* Jones's concept of Logos - anti-Logos is best explained by him, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obtgaZ97Kdc
Not very good with dates S2C?
Let’s see. 1933 – 1920 = 13 years? Dolf’s “hatred of the Jews” seems well before the Wise’s “really nasty screed” in ‘33.
Was Hitler a National Socialist
Antisemitic? Of course not. Sentiments of Dolf’s comity and benevolence. Yes, eight years later Wise must have suffered from “a projection of Jewish rejection of logos, and a signal of Jewry’s deep antipathy to the German intention to regain sovereignty over its own culture of “pray and work…”
Spending too much time with Wally and the peacock S2C?
Listen to your grandchildren. Your words “pathetic”, “inconvenient realities” and “obsessed” come readily to mind.
"Spending too much time with Wally and the peacock S2C?"Then of course, I guess the USSR 'exterminated' us since Kruschev said:
"We will bury you".Here's my challenge to you and all irrational, anti science Zionists:Give us your physical proof of the alleged '6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers'.Remember, we're talking about an alleged 11,000,000.
There is not a single verifiable excavated enormous mass grave with contents actually SHOWN, not just claimed, (recall the claim of 900,000 buried at Treblinka, 1,250,000 at Auschwitz, or 250,000 at Sobibor, 34,000 at Babi Yar) even though Jews claim they still exist and claim to know exactly where these alleged enormous mass graves are.BTW, here's just a few of the countless fake 'holocaust' photos to feast over:
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11427
Only liars use fakes.
debate us here: www.forum.codoh.com if you're not afraid.
Who knew?
The “beginning of the end” of Catholicism was sealed with the infiltration of the Catholic Church “Vatican II Ecumenical Council” of the 1960s by Jews and Protestants.
Much Catholic ritual was discarded, as well as the promotion of the absolution of the Jews for Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death, despite vitriolic Jewish hatred of Jesus Christ which exists to this day. The fact is, the Jews DID get the Romans to crucify Jesus Christ and DID accept full responsibility for the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. As is the case today, they got others (Pontius Pilate) do do their “dirty work” for them…
Abandoning the use of Latin in the Mass destroyed its “universality”. Previous to Vatican II, one could attend Mass anywhere in the Roman Catholic world and understand the meaning of the Mass.
Prohibition of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass (except by special ecclesiastical permission) pushed many Catholics away from the new “Modern Mass” and the New Church, in general…It took a brave Cardinal Lefebvre and the Society of St. Pius X to “push back” against Vatican II and re-legitimize the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Tridentine Mass and other Catholic rites.
In pre-Vatican II times, the priest (celebrant of the Mass) was considered to be a part of the congregation, and a representative of the people.
By turning the priest around to face the congregation, the priest was no longer a representative, but an “actor”, diminishing his status and importance.
One area where the Catholic Church could improve itself involves celibacy, which is NOT Church “dogma” or doctrine. Celibacy was put in place during the middle ages in order to keep Church property from being inherited by family and relatives of priests and bishops. Celibacy was based on purely financial considerations–nothing more. It is interesting to note that Episcopal (Anglican) priests who convert to Catholicism can bring their families with them to the Church while Roman Catholic priests are denied marriage.
It was a grave mistake by the Church to de-legitimize celebration of pre-Vatican II principles. Conservative pre-Vatican II Catholicism still exists with SSPX and other Catholic societies.
They are very rarely to holding the Missa at other places.
As saying in an earlier post, my closest Catholic friend is a Marian cult fanatic, and says that without the vernacular form, nobody would understand, but then is admitting that the vernacular Missa is full of archaic lamguage.
I prefer the Latin Rite, still the standard at my S-E Asia middle-high school, many years after V II.
Still, last time I was to escaping from Tokyo, a long visit to Niigata cathedral, a modest building, but very graceful, great objects of devotion. Not the first time to have visited the place.
Also. was assuming the random old man I met was the priest, addresed as such, embarrassed, he was not, but a very kind person.
Nobody will reading this comment!
So I will throwing in comments.
1. Anglican and Episcopalian (the same thing) priests are far more inclined to pederasty than Catholic priests.
2. They are more integrated with the gay scene, so are having no such crit. as Catholic clergy.
Even though they are allowed to marry. Many times, in Anglican/Episcopalian it is a marrage of homosexuals,
Just look at the woman 'priests' and 'bishops'.
The only real interest for most of the women is in the vestments and the better the chances for munching muff that the vestments vest.
Many of the men are equivalent, Welby may not quite fitting my schema, but he Is sure to loving to camp it up in his Archbishop's vestments.
If you are looking at his Twit feed, there are many examples where he, in his vestments. is smiling over tragic news. His photo-avatar is always having an idiot grin, like Anthony Blair in press photos.
My opinion is that Blair and Welby are, in some way, birds of a feather
Well, for a start, the uni’s and colleges are divesting themselves of Israeli assets and investments over the Pali-issue. How did THAT happen?
I am afraid it will get worse before it gets better if at all.
I was called an anti-Semite by a local Colorado Springs’ Rabbi when I dared to respond to something he published in The Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph.
I’m not bothered, you might say I’m desensitized to the charge. I think the term anti-Semite is used so often it means nothing now, or very little at best.
I think I’ll teach my parrot to say something like “I think Israelis should quit killing Palestinians, especially the children” so she, too, can know the shame of being an anti-Semite. Can a hook bill be desensitized?
For her sake, I hope so.
That jews have power far more than their numbers suggest, who doubts it ?
80% of the world's media are said to be in jewish hands.
If not in jewish hands, non commercial media, many are led by jews, such as BBC.
If not led by jews, many journalists and presentators are jewish, also in the Netherlands.
And so criticism of jews is antisemitism, and antisemitism is worse than murdering children, antisemitism leads to gas chambers.
If anything shows that not all jews are nice people it is Israel, from a pr point of view Israel was a big mistake.
A mistake so big that Israel's only ally is the USA, a USA where jewish influence may disappear at any moment.
What I'm unable to understand is that jews cannot see that they are living very dangerously.
From their history and culture I can explain this dangerous living, but why a people on average with 10 points higher on IQ tests go on like this, this is a mystery to me.
“That jews have power far more than their numbers suggest, who doubts it ?
80% of the world’s media are said to be in jewish hands.”
How did they achieve that power? Anybody?
Wasn't it Einstein. That very smart Jewish man - who said Compound interest is the greatest force on earth
80% of the world’s media are said to be in jewish hands."
How did they achieve that power? Anybody?
They bought it. With other people’s wealth.
Wasn’t it Einstein. That very smart Jewish man – who said Compound interest is the greatest force on earth
Spending too much time with Wally and the peacock S2C?
Listen to your grandchildren. Your words “pathetic”, “inconvenient realities” and “obsessed” come readily to mind.
Incitatus, in a desperate state of panic, you said:
“Spending too much time with Wally and the peacock S2C?”
Then of course, I guess the USSR ‘exterminated’ us since Kruschev said:
“We will bury you“.
Here’s my challenge to you and all irrational, anti science Zionists:
Give us your physical proof of the alleged ’6M Jews, 5M others & gas chambers’.
Remember, we’re talking about an alleged 11,000,000.
There is not a single verifiable excavated enormous mass grave with contents actually SHOWN, not just claimed, (recall the claim of 900,000 buried at Treblinka, 1,250,000 at Auschwitz, or 250,000 at Sobibor, 34,000 at Babi Yar) even though Jews claim they still exist and claim to know exactly where these alleged enormous mass graves are.
BTW, here’s just a few of the countless fake ‘holocaust’ photos to feast over:
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11427
Only liars use fakes.
debate us here: http://www.forum.codoh.com if you’re not afraid.
My disbelief was to start after reading Jerzy Koczinsky's Painted Bird. Sure, treatment of Red Army soldiers is seeming accurate. Most of the rest a fantasy.
Also, Slaughterhouse 5 by Vonnegut, he was there in Dresden as a P.O.W.at the time of the fire-bombing, but some people are always to rubbish that part of his novel.
WTF, HE WAS THERE, DIRECT EXPERIENCE.
Later than that, fools are denying the figures for deaths, collected by the German government, as meticulously as they were able, given so many incinerated in shelters basements, above ground. Vonnegut (much respected, appreciated, and RIP or Heaven to him) made an honest estimate. It is close to that of the German govt. at the time.
In between, was living, for study in a 'western country', at the time, the pulp
translations of Israeli fake oppression porn.
The genre is even having a name, I am forgetting it, but it is clearly a lie.
And all of those novels pretend to present a truth, but are actually having a disclaimer in small print 'this is fiction'.
Returning to Japan, year ago, my suburban video barn was to have many Jewish made and inspired violence porn movies, like 'Ilsa, she wolf of the SS'.
Spending too much time with Wally and the peacock S2C?
Listen to your grandchildren. Your words “pathetic”, “inconvenient realities” and “obsessed” come readily to mind.
Hey — Hitler wrote in English!
Who knew?
The examples are legion.
Also recall that 'up rooting' & 'evacuation' in German is always claimed to mean 'extermination'.
Jews weasel word it by claiming the Germans all spoke in "code words".
“Jewish” and “Semitic” are not the same thing at all.
There are Jews who are not Semites, and there are Semites who are not Jews.
Examples of the former:
Connie Chung is Jewish.
She is not Semitic.
She is Chinese.
Ivanka Trump is Jewish.
She is not Semitic.
She is of Aryan and Slavic heritage.
The late Elizabeth Taylor was Jewish.
She was not even remotely Semitic.
The late Paul Newman ( a man whom I greatly admired both personally and professionally) was Jewish.
With his blond hair and blue eyes, he did not appear Semitic to me.
Examples of the latter:
The king of Saudi Arabia is Semitic.
He is not Jewish.
He is Arab.
The late Osama bin Laden was Semitic.
He was not Jewish.
He was Arab.
I have a Semitic friend who was born and raised in Baghdad, Iraq.
He is Semitic.
He is not Jewish.
He is Arab.
(It is possible to be a Jew born and raised in Baghdad, but that does not apply, in this case.)
All the Arabs of Palestine are Semitic people.
None of them are Jewish.
The vast majority of Semitic people who are not Jewish are Arabs.
All Arabs are Semitic human beings.
There are also some Aramaic people, but their numbers are few.
Some will contend that “historically” “anti-Semitic” has been taken to mean “anti-Jewish.”
I say to them:
Continued incorrect usage does not make a thing correct.
I could, for example, call a cat a “llama.”
If I did so repeatedly, then, for me at least, this would constitute “historical usage.”
Despite this usage, it would still be incorrect.
The road to understanding begins with naming things properly.
I believe a Chinese guy said that long ago.
I assert that anyone who uses “anti-Semitic” to mean “anti-Jewish” is either woefully ignorant, or else is a vicious racist who denies the humanity of Arabs.
I would expect the latter from at least some Jews, based on their public statements to the effect that all non-Jews are lower forms of life, but the rest of humanity have no excuse.
In fact, at least some enlightened Jews do repudiate the “non-Jews are animals” paradigm, but still persist in the “anti-Jewish is anti-Semitic” canard.
They, and all others who are similarly intellectually lazy, need to police their own speech.
This article is not much more. Just a string of literary devices in a whimsical tone that does little more than open up the skin for the commenters to rush in and create a weeping sore of projected neuroses and strange onanisms in their posts below.
One minor quibble though, is worth bringing up, for the benefit of your seemingly few functional readers. It is not a 'terrible witch hunt'. It was one of many (ineffective) tools used to tried to lower Mr Corbyn's popularity, because politics is nowawadays played through such accusations. I say ineffective, because it did not work, even though had it been about any other ethnic or religious group, bar the native, it would have worked.
It did help to lower the number of Jews voting for Labour. Jews don't tend to like anti-Semitism and a (Muslim) Labour councillor declaring "Hitler" to be "history's great man" is surely an understandable turn off.
On the other hand, it raised the Muslim vote for Labour, which is far bigger, especially the turnout. After all, what could be a bigger vote winner for, for example, the Pakistani population that is 3% of births but 30% of confirmed genetic diseases at birth? (Imagine the tail end effects on that one!)
Regardless, you have Labour MP Naz Shah, who actually seems like a nice and moderate lady and who holds an important parliamentary role, endorsing the following:
“Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict – Relocate Israel into United States”, with the comment: “Problem solved.”
This is cut and dried ethnic cleansing. But hey, it is of Jews, and those wandering rootless losers can take it, not like the afore-mentioned Bradford Pakistani population...
She recently followed this up with the even (much?) worse endorsement of the abuse of white girls by Muslim men.
"Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity".
Lovely...
For context, it may be as much as a million cases of abuse by Muslim men. It is certainly something that has occurred country wide.
...
I actually like Naz Shah. She is a palatable public face for her community. Of course, that she is, and that this is why her political career is on a sustained upwards trajectory, is not a great augur for the future of this country.
Anyway, enough on this, the Jewish population of the UK is a couple of hundred thousand. The Muslim population of the UK grew by more than that last year. Any Brit scared of the Jews is certifiably insane.
I suppose kicking out an invading army is also “ethnic cleansing” but I guess when you live in the world of Libtard absolutes you should just allow yourself to be overrun.
Like UK is doing.
But therein lies the rub. The Palestinians have never accepted the Jewish invasion and their own abject oppression, and are still trying to repel it. You Brit twats, on the other hand, on the orders of your Jewish masters, invite Pakistanis and other incompatible peoples in by the shipload, at such a rate that assimilation is all but ruled out. Once you have extended an invite it’s a different matter to boot folks out.
On the other hand, if Pakistanis in the UK rounded local British folk up into prison camps and terribly abused them like the Jews abuse the Palestinians, day in, day out, in wretched displays of brutality and supremacism, stealing their land, detentions without trial, demolishing homes, etc., etc., no doubt even the Jew-idolizing Brit wankers would possibly, just possibly, wake up and start agitating for an expulsion (and, with any brains, would include the Jews on those ships back to Pakiland).
Or one can hope, though frankly you provide precious little optimism.
I try to get at first principles, or fundamentals. To use the cliched military lingo of tactics vs. strategy, the negroes and third world savages or barbarians, are our present foremost Enemies. tactics. The strategy is to get rid of jews and their liberal race traitors. less easily done.
The Jews lie behind that assault on us. However, the mind-sets involved….hyper-altruism in whites and hatred in Jews, is general and genetic in origin and nothing can be done about it except to educate whites about it and get them to see Enemies. Whites have been able to do that up until now what with the race equality propaganda successfully targeting our altruistic traits. TRAITS.
The Jewish trait, Trait, of seeing enemies everywhere is not going to go away. What can be done about it? Nothing.
Their Warrior God is in their genes. The jew makes God in his own image. This is not only restricted to jews. It is true generally of all peoples/races.
Somehow the Northern whites who came down and conquered Greece and Rome and the Mediterranean had plenty of fight in them, probably largely related to survival needs. The Vikings, like if you have been to Norway…very little arable land. So, survival meant raiding and colonizing. Once morphed into farmers in England and Ireland and northern France, they mellowed out to some large degree, and now they are pussies since they think they are The Best, and parade their Virtue of peace and love.
The Jews will never settle down and become normal people. Zionism thought they could: they cannot. Jews as normal? Give and take, take it easy, porch-time, hobbies and sports and extra-curricular interests…forget it.
They are not happy unless unhappy about anything. In Palo Alto, a few years ago, they built a community center. It looks like a fort, no first floor, and security everywhere. Palo Alto?
The goyim are coming. Actually, it was about the time that I got a lot of goyem upset about their Eruv which they were forcing down the throats of Palo Alto. Even the liberals raised their eyebrows. and the Eruv was dropped…for about 10 years, I also pointed out the sweetheart deal the jews had jude out of the local school district on the rental of a school for their jewish center.
If you think they will ever relax and join up with Whites…you are naive.
Meanwhile, the genes for warrior-god are solidly in place in the Semites: jewish and Arab genome. while Jesus the peacenik betrays Christians to the jews, the negroes, the beaners, and on and on. Just go into local hospital and see who works there. O…and the jews and white race traitors betray us to the A-rabs…I already said that.
Read Israel Shahak, the real good Israeli writer…a scientist and Best of the anti-zionists. Shamir is a communist. Shahak was a kind of social democrat. he said the the jewish totalitarianism of warrior god (my term) osmoses into zionism. It is just more of the same old OT and Talmud hatreds expressed in more modern form. Genetics, traits, Old Middle Eastern Magian Religion..totalitarian. No jew ever wrote about political liberty and free speech …ever in European history or Jewish history. True Oriental Despots, both political and religious.
The whole world of Other races is a genetic disaster. Jews and Asians: extreme collectivism. Africans: not even tribalism, just chaos/war lords. Arabs and Amerindians: tribe, and clan.
Asian Indians a bit better since their northern ruler types have a lot of white blood…from the Indo-Aryan invaders of 1200 years BC. etc. They are even very white in the North of India. Some tiny bit of this in Iran as well, north…white. And they pride themselves on their whiteness.
Whites are the only race worth considering as fully human. Our women are in big trouble, another story. Joe Webb
Joe Webb
1. if they're as simple-minded as some claim, it shouldn't be hard to de-program/re-program them.
2. if they're as brilliant as PrissFactor claimed elsewhere (# 69) (tongue in cheeky? duh!), and if Blacks are boinking Whites as routinely as Priss claims, then a White-Black alliance will be not only beneficial to both but will rebalance the demographic, all the while removing the Blacks-as-weapons from control by Jews.3. Your next assignment: Mark Zuckerberg married Chinese. Jews think Chinese are at least as greedy, if not more greedy, than (some -- heaven forbid a gross generalization) Jews (Shlomo Wald wrote a white paper for JPPPI about Jewish-Chinese relations in face of declining US superpower status. In one letter of introduction to the Paper, Wald observed how greedy Chinese were.) Is that the next Jewish tactic -- Jewish-Israel -- Chinese alliance vs Whitey? How will such a tactic succeed against a White-Black alliance?
And to settle the question of how many Jews are Zionist....find me one Jew in the msm or one Jew in the 1000's of Jewish publications who doesn't promote Israel.
True anti zionist Jews are few and far between....very few.
Educators and Librarians: You may order "America and the Holocaust" at PBS
America and the Holocaust: Suggestions for the Classrom Themes: The Holocaust, anti-Semitism, U.S. immigration policy, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, World War IIComplex social and political factors shaped America's response to the Holocaust, from Kristallnacht in 1938 through the liberation of the death camps in 1945. For a short time, the US had an opportunity to open its doors, but instead erected a "paper wall," a bureaucratic maze that prevented all but a few Jewish refugees from entering the country. It was not until 1944, that a small band of Treasury Department employees forced the government to respond.Before Watching
Write the following terms on the board:
anti-Semitism ethnic cleansing
holocaust refugee
immigrant quotas
red tape melting pot Tell students that these words are related to the program they are about to watch. Ask them what they think these terms mean, and what they think the film will be about. Assign half the class to listen for these terms as they view the program, to broaden the definitions the class came up with before watching the film.Assign the other half of the class to pay attention to the sources of information made available to government officials and the public, and how these were used to influence public opinion.Discussion Questions
What image do you most remember from the film? Why? What makes that image an important visual symbol for the story the film tells?How was the film different from what you expected? How did it change or expand your understanding of the terms you discussed before the film? How did it change or expand your understanding of the Holocaust, and of the role of the United States in World War II?U.S. government knew about the persecution of European Jews long before the genocide began. What sources of information did the U.S. government have about this persecution and subsequent mass murders? How was this information treated and why? When do you think the government should have become involved in helping the Jews, and what should it have done? Why do you think the government finally decided to set up the War Refugee Board?During the Casablanca Conference in January 1943, Roosevelt spoke with the French resident general at Rabat, Morocco, about postwar independence and the Jewish immigrants in North America. Roosevelt argued that...the number of Jews engaged in the practice of the professions (law, medicine, etc.) should be definitely limited to the percentage that the Jewish population in North Africa bears to the whole of the North African population.... [T]his plan would further eliminate the specific and understandable complaints which the Germans bore towards the Jews in Germany, namely, that while they represented a small part of the population, over 50 percent of the lawyers, doctors, schoolteachers, college professors, etc., in Germany were Jews.1 What do you think about Roosevelt's suggestion? How do his comments reflect the anti-Semitism of the times? How do they help explain his inaction?In the preface to the book The Abandonment of the Jews(Pantheon Books, 1984), David Wyman recounts the inaction of the U.S. government and much of the public to the news of Hitler's Final Solution and asks, "Would the reaction be different today? Would Americans be more sensitive, less self-centered, more willing to make sacrifices, less afraid of differences now than they were then?" What do you think? Consider our current attitudes towards minorities and immigrants in light of the crises in Bosnia and Rwanda.Think about how the sources used to inform and/or influence public opinion were different during World War II and the Gulf War. How has the role of the media changed? How has this been a change for the better? For the worse?Suggested Activities
Compare the coverage of local, national, and world news in your local Sunday newspaper. How is the news of trouble in countries where the United States is involved reported differently than in countries where it isn't? What can students infer from the placement of different articles within the paper? What can they infer from the differences in headlines and the amount of space allotted to different issues? What do they think the newspaper reflects about our society? its values? its interests?As a class, list examples of recent hate crimes committed within your state or the country. What happened? Who were the victims? Assign students to choose one example of a hate crime and use newspapers and periodicals to research the circumstances of the crime as well as the public and legal response to it.Ask students to interview a recent immigrant to the United States to learn about the immigrants reasons for coming to the United States and the process of immigration. Have students research the U.S. immigration policy for citizens of their subject's native country prior to their interviews. How has the immigration policy for residents of the native country changed during the past fifty years, and what factors have led to these changes?As a class, brainstorm definitions of the American Dream. Then list any associations with the term. Ask students to write an essay in which they explain what the term means to them and why.
The minority running the US and the western world is much less than the famous 1% having a wealth above one million US$. It is even less than 1% of the “rich” minority.
Among that that minority, the Jews are a majority. But having said that, having identified the major threat to the World, does not require to hate the Jewish community but to find a way to deprive them from their power.
Hate towards that community is not the road to peace and actually, it strengthen the community. Their strength has its roots in the Financial system which gave them unlimited resources as it rests on a fiducial money. The only way to unseat that community is a major bankrupt that will break the Financial system and oblige the world to go back to a money based on gold.
The problem with that is: people and countries might oppose that minority but none are willing to accept the loss of what they have. In doing so, they are supporting the minority and instead of accepting loosing some weight, they are going to loose their life as that minority is driving us to the Apocalypse.
Hate towards that community is not the road to peace and actually, it strengthen the community.''
I am not suggesting 'hate'...I am suggesting refusal to keep tolerating the 'Jewish entitlement' and attitude that the world 'owes them' and that they are a 'special people'..so 'special' that the US (and the world) must pay for and support a 'Jewish State' and extend 'special privileges' of any kind to Jews or to Israel.
But lets talk about the Jewish 'community' in general terms and 'human nature'.
How many benefits flow to the 'community' thru the uber Zionist Jews? I could take up this whole page listing them. And you would see that many of them have been and are injurious to the US and average Americans. Human nature is such that most people don't want to give up getting something for nothing...Jews in particular because they are imbibed with the belief that they are the world's 'victims' and so why shouldn't they be given extra of everything by the evil gentiles who victimized them? This is a common attitude...whether a Jew actively or passively or not at all supports Israel.
I am not a psychiatrist (my sister in law is however) but common sense should tell anyone
that the more we 'legitimize and 'encourage Jews idea of themselves as 'entitled victims' the more and more they will take advantage of that..
I am pretty sure that you don't cure paranoia or 'spoiled brats' by agreeing with them that they are indeed special and giving them anything they demand. I am pretty sure you don't cure an outlaw state like Israel by agreeing that everyone is out to kill them and loading them up with money and weapons.
The biggest motivators in humans are first survival then love, hate, fear of lose and desire for gain.
I think it would be good if US Jews 'felt some fear of lose'...of losing their welcome in the US, of losing their acceptance, of losing their protection of having their little ' feelings hurt' such as the nonsense on college campuses and their whines about hurt feelings and feeling unloved and threatened because they promote Israel and other groups promote Palestine freedom.
MAYBE then they would actually do something about that 'tiny minority' of treasonous Jews in their community. BUT as long as the 'community' gets only carrots/benefits from their US Jewish Fifth Column and no sticks they aren't going to do anything.
In case no one has ever noticed 'collective punishment' ...no matter how we denounce it as unfair ...IS the way of the world....the citizens, guilty or innocent always end up paying for their leaders evil or mistakes....so if the collective doesn't want to suffer for their leaders actions they better get busy and start renouncing them and accept the Jew's place as 'equal to' others instead of privileged ' above others.'
Thank you, Mr. Shamir, for another penetrating examination of the West’s never-ending entanglement with the Zionist project as well as all things Jewish. This churning dilemma offers up no easy solution.
While Jews wail endlessly about ‘antisemitism’, what may in fact be the world’s foremost problem is it’s opposite: freeing humanity from the ruthless and fanatical quest by Jews for supreme Jewish privilege, supreme Jewish prestige, and supreme Jewish power.
The core problem for humanity is not antisemitism. The core problem does not involve any long-dead German leader. Thinking this way is a product of Jewish sophistry and manipulation.
The real problem is unchecked Jewish power–right here and right now–and the lethal abuse of that power.
Consider the wars since 911. Virtually all these preventable US engagements have targeted foes (or allies of foes) of Israel. This is no coincidence.
Consider the rising and organized assaults on Free Speech throughout the Western world. This too is orchestrated.
Consider the racial transformation of Europe and America; our suicidal immigration policies. Compare them to Israel’s.
Consider the unceasing waves of Zio-Holocaust propaganda in film, television and in the American and European classroom.
Consider the dominant narrative on (white) ‘racism’ and–by contrast–the Zionist exhortations for ‘Jewish continuity’.
Is it acceptable to note the fact that so much political mayhem and financial malfeasance is covered with Jewish fingerprints?
Does exploring this phenomena make one a dreaded ‘antisemite’?
Yes it does.
Jewish scripture teaches that Jews are the Chosen People. But it doesn’t end there.
G-d loves the Jewish people more. (and maybe you should, too).
On the other hand, secular Jews see themselves as both intellectually and morally superior.
This orientation is clearly supremacist. Yet only whites get branded with that all-purpose smear.
Ironically, the idea of innate Jewish superiority paves the way for the victimization of non-Jews by Jews. Many Jews–surely most–see gentiles as a lesser breed.
Humanity’s dilemma is finding a way out. How to break free?
Can America, for instance, ever separate itself from Israel?
Or is the bond, as they say in Washington, ‘unshakable’?
(If so, why?)
Can these questions even be posed?
Not outside an internet chat zone.
Step one: recognize the problem.
We are living in a period–right now–of Zio-Jewish tyranny. If the dead could talk, millions throughout the world would agree.
And wouldn’t you know it: those of us who dare to discuss this deadly phenomena–and who want to find a legitimate way out of it–are smeared as ‘white supremacists’ or ‘antisemites’.
Even Trump has been boxed in and rolled over by this phenomena. The problem is real and it is extreme. And the false antisemitism meme is just one weapon in the Zionist arsenal.
1. It is not that ‘particular’ an accusation. Other accusations include misogyny, unilateral disarmament, communism, his stance on Venezuela, corruption among unions, his well-heeled upbringing, his disloyalty to his party colleagues etc etc.
The key being that they need at least an element of truth and they need to be generally considered a bad thing.
2. How on earth is Russia-gate about Israel?
Putin has been very fair with Israel. He seems to judge it according to the global standard, as he wants Russia to be judged.
Obama, on the other hand, tried to hold Israel to the much higher and much more restrictive standard that the resentful left holds all white people, or even whatever they can identify as the white and therefore bad side, in any conflict.
The idea that Jews acting in Israeli interests would want to harm Trump, push him from Putin and use Obama as a paragon is nuts. They would have to be beyond stupid.
But then for many of the commenters on this site anti-Semitism seems to consist of identifying whatever they happen to dislike and then somehow believing that the Jews did it.
one of the commenters here a while back exhorted us Americans to create a lobby to lobby our congressworms on behalf of the citizens of the US, if we actually wanted them to look out for America's interests too, and not just Israel's, because unlike us lazy and cheap Americans, the Israelis and American Jews were willing to spend the money and effort to make sure congress goes along with Israel no matter what.
someone pointed out to him the absurdity of asking Americans to create a lobby to bribe 'our' American representatives to actually represent America, rather than a hostile foreign nation.
my suggestion is to 'Eric Cantor' all the whores of Zion
starting with Paul Ryan
what do you think? Good idea?
It covers up Israeli interference in our election. It misdirects attention away from Israel.
Say Sheldon Adelson- George Sores.
Think Peace --- Art
And yet those Brits would be right in their estimation that criticism of either group would land them in prison. Fear of imprisonment for verbal missteps strikes me as quite sane. Indeed, it would be completely insane of these British gentiles not to fear those whom their state has elevated above them by every legal measure.
There is an ever-growing list of groups protected from speech. These include men in dresses. It is disingenous to counter my point with reference to speech codes. Mine was about people being scared of the Jews as opposed to falling foul of pc speech codes.
Ron,
I am requesting you once again, please stop article like these on your site. These kind of articles will lead to physical attacks on jews… or does anybody here know his email address. I doubt he will even bother to read this comment of mine.
>”Whites are the only race worth considering as fully human”<
I am not white but i consider whites to be fully human. All other races consider whites to be fully human. Why cant you do the same?
The key being that they need at least an element of truth and they need to be generally considered a bad thing.
2. How on earth is Russia-gate about Israel?
Putin has been very fair with Israel. He seems to judge it according to the global standard, as he wants Russia to be judged.
Obama, on the other hand, tried to hold Israel to the much higher and much more restrictive standard that the resentful left holds all white people, or even whatever they can identify as the white and therefore bad side, in any conflict.
The idea that Jews acting in Israeli interests would want to harm Trump, push him from Putin and use Obama as a paragon is nuts. They would have to be beyond stupid.
But then for many of the commenters on this site anti-Semitism seems to consist of identifying whatever they happen to dislike and then somehow believing that the Jews did it.
perhaps because accusations of foreign meddling in our elections are idiotic and dishonest if you don’t notice the yamika-wearing 700 lb. purple gorilla in the living room?
one of the commenters here a while back exhorted us Americans to create a lobby to lobby our congressworms on behalf of the citizens of the US, if we actually wanted them to look out for America’s interests too, and not just Israel’s, because unlike us lazy and cheap Americans, the Israelis and American Jews were willing to spend the money and effort to make sure congress goes along with Israel no matter what.
someone pointed out to him the absurdity of asking Americans to create a lobby to bribe ‘our’ American representatives to actually represent America, rather than a hostile foreign nation.
my suggestion is to ‘Eric Cantor’ all the whores of Zion
starting with Paul Ryan
what do you think? Good idea?
one of the commenters here a while back exhorted us Americans to create a lobby to lobby our congressworms on behalf of the citizens of the US, if we actually wanted them to look out for America's interests too, and not just Israel's, because unlike us lazy and cheap Americans, the Israelis and American Jews were willing to spend the money and effort to make sure congress goes along with Israel no matter what.
someone pointed out to him the absurdity of asking Americans to create a lobby to bribe 'our' American representatives to actually represent America, rather than a hostile foreign nation.
my suggestion is to 'Eric Cantor' all the whores of Zion
starting with Paul Ryan
what do you think? Good idea?
I think it is as clear that you are unable to dispute my post as it is that a bunch of Republicans need to get primaried.
The closest thing to substance in your reply was referencing an anonymous internet troll as primary evidence…
anyone with a brain the size of a pea can see the idiocy of your words the resentful left wants white people genocided, duh
Obama hardly held Israel to that 'standard'. Obama slavishly supported Israel as he made guarantees of tens of billions of dollars in aid that the American tax-slave was on the hook for. That's hardly trying to genocide them.
I mean Obama said Israel had to defend itself as it was dropping bombs on hospitals and schools in Gaza. He was their bitch, just like they all are.
Your sympathies are transparent, and indefensible.
your shtick is to blend white folks in the US with Israel, and that's pure horse manure
I didn’t have to
anyone with a brain the size of a pea can see the idiocy of your words
the resentful left wants white people genocided, duh
Obama hardly held Israel to that ‘standard’. Obama slavishly supported Israel as he made guarantees of tens of billions of dollars in aid that the American tax-slave was on the hook for. That’s hardly trying to genocide them.
I mean Obama said Israel had to defend itself as it was dropping bombs on hospitals and schools in Gaza. He was their bitch, just like they all are.
Your sympathies are transparent, and indefensible.
your shtick is to blend white folks in the US with Israel, and that’s pure horse manure
Then the thing for Whites to do is join up with Blacks:
1. if they’re as simple-minded as some claim, it shouldn’t be hard to de-program/re-program them.
2. if they’re as brilliant as PrissFactor claimed elsewhere (# 69) (tongue in cheeky? duh!), and if Blacks are boinking Whites as routinely as Priss claims, then a White-Black alliance will be not only beneficial to both but will rebalance the demographic, all the while removing the Blacks-as-weapons from control by Jews.
3. Your next assignment: Mark Zuckerberg married Chinese. Jews think Chinese are at least as greedy, if not more greedy, than (some — heaven forbid a gross generalization) Jews (Shlomo Wald wrote a white paper for JPPPI about Jewish-Chinese relations in face of declining US superpower status. In one letter of introduction to the Paper, Wald observed how greedy Chinese were.) Is that the next Jewish tactic — Jewish-Israel — Chinese alliance vs Whitey? How will such a tactic succeed against a White-Black alliance?
Two points - one damning - the other hopeful.
Why did Gentiles not publish this story -- answer - FEAR - Fear - fear -- fear of the Jews. That sentence demonstrates Mr. Shamir’s point – Gentiles fear Jews.
Hopefully some Jews are waking up to the dilemma of their tribe - known public dishonesty - they have come to see that they are just not trusted. That they can no longer jam down our throats any lie they can conger up.
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Although when Jews publish something negative about themselves – most of the time their goal is control the narrative.
A couple can be mixed-race but their grandchildren will likely be 75% of one of the races.
The key being that they need at least an element of truth and they need to be generally considered a bad thing.
2. How on earth is Russia-gate about Israel?
Putin has been very fair with Israel. He seems to judge it according to the global standard, as he wants Russia to be judged.
Obama, on the other hand, tried to hold Israel to the much higher and much more restrictive standard that the resentful left holds all white people, or even whatever they can identify as the white and therefore bad side, in any conflict.
The idea that Jews acting in Israeli interests would want to harm Trump, push him from Putin and use Obama as a paragon is nuts. They would have to be beyond stupid.
But then for many of the commenters on this site anti-Semitism seems to consist of identifying whatever they happen to dislike and then somehow believing that the Jews did it.
How on earth is Russia-gate about Israel?
It covers up Israeli interference in our election. It misdirects attention away from Israel.
Say Sheldon Adelson- George Sores.
Think Peace — Art
Agreed….Obama may have been black but he was a Jewish president, one needs no more proof than Netanyahu addressing Congress without the slightest regard for or permission from our President. The problem with Obama was that he did not do enough for the Jews who put him in office, as if there would ever be enough one could do to satisfy them. He increased aide to Israel to amounts never before seen, sat by and said nothing as Gaza was slaughtered, helped create a new gender and forced the Rainbow revolution down everyone’s throat.
he didn’t try anything
if anything, he was just a little less slavishly fawning to Israel than the previous ones
Obama was president of the most powerful nation in the history of the planet
if he had ‘tried’ to hold Israel to some kind of standard, he could have told them ‘no more aid until you vacate the land you’re trying to steal’. (to the thunderous cheers of the whole planet) That would have been ‘trying’ to do something, rather than capitulating in every way possible.
The best thing you can say about Obama vis-a-vis Israel, is that it was clear that he hated Bibi’s white guts. But for all of that, he still bowed and scraped like a good little house nigger.
of course that’s their intention
you think massive and transformational non-white immigration into all white lands has some other intention?
now you could argue that it isn’t all whites that they demand genocide for, if you count Jewish people as white. Then sure, there are exceptions. But otherwise, it’s brutally obvious what they have in mind.
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2013/10/changing-faces/schoeller-photography
Sherm
Appreciated reply. As always, have to be asking, why as ‘Anon’?
I am comprehending the Latin.
Repliies to me lately are always seem to be from ‘Anon’, or variation on that. I am never to doing it. Also not stupid, having experience as admin. on a site full of trolls, can seeing that it is not usually the same person.
I have good experiences in diocesal and parish churches here, but am not liking Pope Francis.
Have my own theory about him. His stupid actions and behaviour now are from guilt. He never stood against the worst of Operation Condor, in or out of Argentina, so he is now over-compensating.
That may be too kind a diagnosis, he is actually seeming to be worse even than that, a rabid self-publicist and panderer to the mass media.
It covers up Israeli interference in our election. It misdirects attention away from Israel.
Say Sheldon Adelson- George Sores.
Think Peace --- Art
…they were on opposing sides in a 2 sided election and neither are Israeli…what type of Israeli inteference is that?
http://www.jpost.com/Diplomacy-and-Politics/Adelson-US-should-drop-atomic-bomb-on-Iran-329641"Adelson then imagined what might happen if an American official were to call up an Iranian official, say “watch this,” and subsequently drop a nuclear bomb in the middle of the Iranian desert.
"Then you say, ‘See! The next one is in the middle of Tehran. So, we mean business. You want to be wiped out? Go ahead and take a tough position and continue with your nuclear development. You want to be peaceful? Just reverse it all, and we will guarantee you that you can have a nuclear power plant for electricity purposes, energy purposes’," Adelson said."Adelson set to give over $100 million to Israel-supporting Trump
https://www.timesofisrael.com/adelson-set-to-give-over-100-million-to-israel-supporting-trump/‘Everything Hillary Clinton will do will always be for Israel’ — Saban warns the Republicans
http://mondoweiss.net/2015/04/everything-clinton-republicans/
Hillary Clinton Tells Israeli Billionaire and Mega-Donor She Will Support Israel, Fight Palestinian Movement
https://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/hillary-clinton-tells-israeli-billionaire-and-mega-donor-she-will-support-israel"Israeli-American Haim Saban is one of America's richest men, the owner of numerous media and entertainment outlets — and a big Democratic donor. When the Democratic National Committee needed a new building, he coughed up $7 million to fund it, “one of the largest known donations ever made to an American political party.”
What does Saban want for all that money? “I’m a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel,” he said."
Keep 'em coming, Tyrion is it? Is that Hebrew for "pulling the wool over The Dumb Goyim's eyes"?
You're doing a fine job.
Do you not get that - does you corrupted Jew brainstem not allow you to see the facts?
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Adelson owns the biggest newspaper in Israel. Soros is the preeminent Jew globalist on the world scene.
” Even as it admits Weinstein went too far or sought redress in the wrong way, it implies the validity of Jewish resentment”
Time to do away with Jewish ‘resentment’.
What do they resent?….that 75 million people died in WWII fighting Hitler?
That the allies didn’t drop everything in WWII and put the Jews ahead of billions of other people under German bombing and occupation?
That they the Chosen should have been the only humans that counted? Is that it?
Or maybe its that after the war in 1945 2/3′s of the immigrants admitted to the US were Jews? Maybe it should have been “only Jews’ that were admitted.
Or is it that ‘All the Gentiles On Earth’ didn’t rush to Germany to save them from the ‘German’ gentiles?
Maybe they resent that Germany has paid them only 54 billion in reparations ,maybe they think they should have everything the Germans own forever and ever.
Maybe they resent that the gentile US has only spent 1.2 trillion in aid and other assorted programs on the Jewish state.
Do they resent that Jewish schools and buildings get 98% of all Homeland Security domestic funds for terrorism protection? Maybe they want the other 2% also.
Do they resent that Jewish charity contribution to Israel are fully tax deductible while americans don’t get that privilege on their charitable contributions? Do they think they should have to pay no taxes ever because of the Nazis?
Ungrateful parasites….sorry not sorry
You humble me --- too bad you are not humbled by what your Jews do to the Palestinians.
Think Peace --- Art
Hey Genius
It’s not too difficult to humble you. In fact, it’s so easy it’s pathetic.
With friends like you it’s no wonder the Palestinians are so helpless.
Peace
Sherm
We the friends of Palestine, individually are weak - but together we are strong, and dedicated, and growing. Our goodness is your nightmare.
Remember Jew – things go up and things go down. That is nature.
We go about our business with a smile – you with an ever-weary attack on your lips emanating from your brainstem.
Think Peace --- Art
Omg they disagree and are on opposing sides, now they really are conspiring!
The jewish community acts as a shield to protect the nucleus running the world.
Those who need to be finger at, and putting into jail, that elite running the western world, are hiding themselves within the community, which is for them some kind of canon fodder. For them, the Shoa and Israel are just tools to maintain the Jewish community together. For them the worst crime for a jew is when he acts as a deserter and wants to be assimilated in the country where he lives. For the elite, Jews have to be paranoiac, and develop a feeling of revenge against all the Goyim.
If we don't want to help that elite, we must not assault the Jewish community but help that community to get out of the getho in which they are living. We must help these people to discover the Truth about their history. They have been lied for too long.
Exhibit 1,456,541 that these people truly believe The Dumb Goyim are, indeed, dumb goyim!
Keep ‘em coming, Tyrion is it? Is that Hebrew for “pulling the wool over The Dumb Goyim’s eyes”?
You’re doing a fine job.
Back in the 50′s when I was a kid an associate of my father had a pet monkey….and this is a true story btw.
The man had rescued the abused monkey from one of those traveling animal shows . He took the monkey every where with him….he told everyone the story of how he had saved the poor monkey and people were taken with the story and the cute monkey…..so much so that he and the monkey were allowed into stores and restaurants where pets wouldn’t normally be tolerated.
All the monkey had to do was chatter and point and the man would give him whatever he wanted.
One day my father remarked to me he thought the monkey was becoming dangerous…the man had brought him into his office and the monkey went wild, jumping on the secretary, throwing things off desks and the man couldn’t control him.
Some time later we heard that the man was in the hospital. He had taught the monkey to do things like fetch cokes from the fridge. So one day the man was sitting on his porch and he told the monkey to go get them cokes. The monkey came back with the 2 cokes but didnt want to hand one over to the man. When the man tried to take one of the cokes the monkey attacked him…almost bite his ear off , scratched his face and eye. A neighbor in his yard heard his screams and was able to get the monkey off him,
I cant remember, if I ever heard, what happened to the monkey but the man didn’t keep him after that.
This is what happened with the US and the Jews/Jewish state ….the road to hell is paved with good intentions. This is what happens when there are ‘ no limits’ to one’s generosity and tolerance of the intolerable.
Keep 'em coming, Tyrion is it? Is that Hebrew for "pulling the wool over The Dumb Goyim's eyes"?
You're doing a fine job.
Truth be told, shame on us for being stupid for so long. Article after article, site after site, I keep seeing the same tired,ridiculous comments and logic used by these people. They are merely sticking to the Hasbara that has served them well for so long.
International campaign is criminalizing criticism of Israel as ‘antisemitism’
Bulgaria’s cabinet just adopted the new, Israel-centric definition of “antisemitism.” This is the latest in the international campaign to change the meaning of the word as a means to suppress activism in support of Palestinian human rights. For details see:
https://israelpalestinenews.org/iak-investigation-international-campaign-is-criminalizing-criticism-of-israel-as-antisemitism/
Sherm
With friends like you it’s no wonder the Palestinians are so helpless.
We the friends of Palestine, individually are weak – but together we are strong, and dedicated, and growing. Our goodness is your nightmare.
Remember Jew – things go up and things go down. That is nature.
We go about our business with a smile – you with an ever-weary attack on your lips emanating from your brainstem.
Think Peace — Art
The term “anti-Semitism” brings a certain book to mind
Plastic Words: The Tyranny of a Modular Language
https://www.amazon.com/Plastic-Words-Tyranny-Modular-Language/dp/0271024925
Development. “Project.” “Strategy.” “Problem.” These may seem like harmless words, but are they? German writer and linguist Uwe Poerksen calls these words “plastic words” because of their malleability and the uncanny way they are used to fit every circumstance. Like plastic Lego blocks, they are combinable and interchangeable. In the mouths of experts—politicians, professors, corporate officials, and planners—they are used over and over again to explain and justify plans and projects. In the 1940s Harry S. Truman made “underdevelopment” a keystone in U.S. foreign policy, and today the “developed” nations are dedicated to helping their “underdeveloped” neighbors. But who benefits from “development”? Who benefited from the housing “projects” of the 1960s and 1970s? And who among us does not worry when our leaders tell us they have a “strategy” for solving society’s “problems”?
According to Poerksen, plastic words began as scientific words with specialized meanings. Many had been imported from the vernacular languages to the sciences, but he finds that in recent decades they have migrated back into the vernacular—stripped of their specialized meanings. They have international currency and appear repeatedly in political speeches, government reports, and academic conferences. They invade the media and even private conversation. They displace more precise words with words that sound scientific but actually blur meaning and disable common language.
Poerksen traces the history of plastic words, establishes criteria for identifying them, and provides a tragicomic critique of the society that relies on them. He shows that when plastic words infiltrate a field of reality, they reorder it in their own image—hence their threat. They are building blocks for new models of reality that may seem utopian but that impoverish the world.
Exactly – Jews controlled BOTH sides! How sweet is that?
Do you not get that – does you corrupted Jew brainstem not allow you to see the facts?
Think Peace — Art
p.s. Adelson owns the biggest newspaper in Israel. Soros is the preeminent Jew globalist on the world scene.
wow just wow, this is so embarassing for us.
“The state of Texas passed a law in May banning state entities from contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. The law, one of 21 passed in states around the country in the past few years, has been criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union as unconstitutional.”
Houston Suburb Won’t Give Hurricane Relief To BDS Supporters
http://forward.com/fast-forward/385628/houston-suburb-wont-give-hurricane-relief-to-bds-supporters/
October 19, 2017
http://forward.com/fast-forward/385628/houston-suburb-wont-give-hurricane-relief-to-bds-supporters/?attribution=our-picks-1-title
A Houston suburb will not approve grants to repair homes or businesses damaged in Hurricane Harvey if the applicant supports boycotting Israel.
The city of Dickinson’s application form for storm damage repair funding includes a clause stating that “By executing this Agreement below, the Applicant verifies that the Applicant: (1) does not boycott Israel; and (2) will not boycott Israel during the term of this Agreement.”
No other clauses about political affiliations or beliefs are included in the form.
The state of Texas passed a law in May banning state entities from contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. The law, one of 21 passed in states around the country in the past few years, has been criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union as unconstitutional.
Local TV news station KTRK reported that the damage Dickinson received “may be the worst of Harvey,” with more than 50 inches of rain in 72 hours. The widely-distributed photo of residents of a nursing home waiting to be rescued as floodwater reached their waists was taken in Dickinson.
Calls to the offices of the mayor and the city secretary were not returned.
Hmm - where are the good Jews denouncing this injustice?
Think Peace --- Art
Another good article.
Anti-semitism can be thrown at anyone. All political groups are scrambling for Jewish support or money.
My suggestions would be to redefine:
Anti-semite: someone who hates all semitic people (Jews, Arabs, etc) – obviously the amount is tiny.
Anti-Talmudic: some who rightfully dislikes the Talmud.
In the mean time anti-semite should be put in quotes until the definition is actually serious.
Do you not get that - does you corrupted Jew brainstem not allow you to see the facts?
Think Peace --- Art
p.s. Adelson owns the biggest newspaper in Israel. Soros is the preeminent Jew globalist on the world scene.
1. Oh? And how many Labour Party members lately have been subjected to an inquiry by their own party for their ‘stance on Venezuela’? Exactly none. But at least three member–all on very specious pretenses–have now been subjected to just such a colonoscopy because of ‘anti-semitism’.
2. I didn’t say Corbyn-gate is about Russia-gate; I said it’s like Russia-gate, meaning: an evidence-free smear-campaign meant to intimidate both of them, respectively, into backing off of an issue they have loudly professed to care about. But FYI, there are indeed ‘big Jews’ involved in both operations. As far as Putin is concerned, I know he has a fan club in Israel. Almost a quarter of the Israeli population is from Russia (or some other former SSR), so he’s got a built-in advantage. But the neocons and the money-changers want him gone so they can get at Russia again.
Who knew?
Indeed, making fake English ‘translations’ of German is a very old trick used by lying Zionists.
The examples are legion.
Also recall that ‘up rooting’ & ‘evacuation’ in German is always claimed to mean ‘extermination’.
Jews weasel word it by claiming the Germans all spoke in “code words”.
====
* You, after all, did think that "Verschiedene" was the name of a KZ, rather than a reference to "various" concentration camps.
It covers up Israeli interference in our election. It misdirects attention away from Israel.
Say Sheldon Adelson- George Sores.
Think Peace --- Art
think war. Jw
Hate towards that community is not the road to peace and actually, it strengthen the community.''
I am not suggesting 'hate'...I am suggesting refusal to keep tolerating the 'Jewish entitlement' and attitude that the world 'owes them' and that they are a 'special people'..so 'special' that the US (and the world) must pay for and support a 'Jewish State' and extend 'special privileges' of any kind to Jews or to Israel.
But lets talk about the Jewish 'community' in general terms and 'human nature'.
How many benefits flow to the 'community' thru the uber Zionist Jews? I could take up this whole page listing them. And you would see that many of them have been and are injurious to the US and average Americans. Human nature is such that most people don't want to give up getting something for nothing...Jews in particular because they are imbibed with the belief that they are the world's 'victims' and so why shouldn't they be given extra of everything by the evil gentiles who victimized them? This is a common attitude...whether a Jew actively or passively or not at all supports Israel.
I am not a psychiatrist (my sister in law is however) but common sense should tell anyone
that the more we 'legitimize and 'encourage Jews idea of themselves as 'entitled victims' the more and more they will take advantage of that..
I am pretty sure that you don't cure paranoia or 'spoiled brats' by agreeing with them that they are indeed special and giving them anything they demand. I am pretty sure you don't cure an outlaw state like Israel by agreeing that everyone is out to kill them and loading them up with money and weapons.
The biggest motivators in humans are first survival then love, hate, fear of lose and desire for gain.
I think it would be good if US Jews 'felt some fear of lose'...of losing their welcome in the US, of losing their acceptance, of losing their protection of having their little ' feelings hurt' such as the nonsense on college campuses and their whines about hurt feelings and feeling unloved and threatened because they promote Israel and other groups promote Palestine freedom.
MAYBE then they would actually do something about that 'tiny minority' of treasonous Jews in their community. BUT as long as the 'community' gets only carrots/benefits from their US Jewish Fifth Column and no sticks they aren't going to do anything.
In case no one has ever noticed 'collective punishment' ...no matter how we denounce it as unfair ...IS the way of the world....the citizens, guilty or innocent always end up paying for their leaders evil or mistakes....so if the collective doesn't want to suffer for their leaders actions they better get busy and start renouncing them and accept the Jew's place as 'equal to' others instead of privileged ' above others.'
I understand fully what you are saying but aggression against the Jewish community strenghten it. The Jewish community needs to feel surrounded by ennemies to stay together and to remember that they are exceptional people: “God’s choosen”.
The jewish community acts as a shield to protect the nucleus running the world.
Those who need to be finger at, and putting into jail, that elite running the western world, are hiding themselves within the community, which is for them some kind of canon fodder. For them, the Shoa and Israel are just tools to maintain the Jewish community together. For them the worst crime for a jew is when he acts as a deserter and wants to be assimilated in the country where he lives. For the elite, Jews have to be paranoiac, and develop a feeling of revenge against all the Goyim.
If we don’t want to help that elite, we must not assault the Jewish community but help that community to get out of the getho in which they are living. We must help these people to discover the Truth about their history. They have been lied for too long.
The man had rescued the abused monkey from one of those traveling animal shows . He took the monkey every where with him....he told everyone the story of how he had saved the poor monkey and people were taken with the story and the cute monkey.....so much so that he and the monkey were allowed into stores and restaurants where pets wouldn't normally be tolerated.
All the monkey had to do was chatter and point and the man would give him whatever he wanted.
One day my father remarked to me he thought the monkey was becoming dangerous...the man had brought him into his office and the monkey went wild, jumping on the secretary, throwing things off desks and the man couldn't control him.
Some time later we heard that the man was in the hospital. He had taught the monkey to do things like fetch cokes from the fridge. So one day the man was sitting on his porch and he told the monkey to go get them cokes. The monkey came back with the 2 cokes but didnt want to hand one over to the man. When the man tried to take one of the cokes the monkey attacked him...almost bite his ear off , scratched his face and eye. A neighbor in his yard heard his screams and was able to get the monkey off him,
I cant remember, if I ever heard, what happened to the monkey but the man didn't keep him after that.
This is what happened with the US and the Jews/Jewish state ....the road to hell is paved with good intentions. This is what happens when there are ' no limits' to one's generosity and tolerance of the intolerable.
I have to step in here on behalf of the monkey and his kind. I spent a summer working in a monkey sanctuary and I was told that the reason pet monkeys become aggressive is because they reach puberty and can’t fulfil their social and sexual instincts. Makes sense to me.
"The state of Texas passed a law in May banning state entities from contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. The law, one of 21 passed in states around the country in the past few years, has been criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union as unconstitutional."
Houston Suburb Won’t Give Hurricane Relief To BDS Supporters
http://forward.com/fast-forward/385628/houston-suburb-wont-give-hurricane-relief-to-bds-supporters/
Was just reading about that….here’s the story
October 19, 2017
http://forward.com/fast-forward/385628/houston-suburb-wont-give-hurricane-relief-to-bds-supporters/?attribution=our-picks-1-title
A Houston suburb will not approve grants to repair homes or businesses damaged in Hurricane Harvey if the applicant supports boycotting Israel.
The city of Dickinson’s application form for storm damage repair funding includes a clause stating that “By executing this Agreement below, the Applicant verifies that the Applicant: (1) does not boycott Israel; and (2) will not boycott Israel during the term of this Agreement.”
No other clauses about political affiliations or beliefs are included in the form.
The state of Texas passed a law in May banning state entities from contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. The law, one of 21 passed in states around the country in the past few years, has been criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union as unconstitutional.
Local TV news station KTRK reported that the damage Dickinson received “may be the worst of Harvey,” with more than 50 inches of rain in 72 hours. The widely-distributed photo of residents of a nursing home waiting to be rescued as floodwater reached their waists was taken in Dickinson.
Calls to the offices of the mayor and the city secretary were not returned.
http://www.jpost.com/Diplomacy-and-Politics/Adelson-US-should-drop-atomic-bomb-on-Iran-329641"Adelson then imagined what might happen if an American official were to call up an Iranian official, say “watch this,” and subsequently drop a nuclear bomb in the middle of the Iranian desert.
"Then you say, ‘See! The next one is in the middle of Tehran. So, we mean business. You want to be wiped out? Go ahead and take a tough position and continue with your nuclear development. You want to be peaceful? Just reverse it all, and we will guarantee you that you can have a nuclear power plant for electricity purposes, energy purposes’," Adelson said."Adelson set to give over $100 million to Israel-supporting Trump
https://www.timesofisrael.com/adelson-set-to-give-over-100-million-to-israel-supporting-trump/‘Everything Hillary Clinton will do will always be for Israel’ — Saban warns the Republicans
http://mondoweiss.net/2015/04/everything-clinton-republicans/
Hillary Clinton Tells Israeli Billionaire and Mega-Donor She Will Support Israel, Fight Palestinian Movement
https://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/hillary-clinton-tells-israeli-billionaire-and-mega-donor-she-will-support-israel"Israeli-American Haim Saban is one of America's richest men, the owner of numerous media and entertainment outlets — and a big Democratic donor. When the Democratic National Committee needed a new building, he coughed up $7 million to fund it, “one of the largest known donations ever made to an American political party.”
What does Saban want for all that money? “I’m a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel,” he said."
Omg Jews don’t care about civil society, they are so insular.
Omg those 2 Jews give money to civil organisations! They are conspiring.
Omg they disagree and are on opposing sides, now they really are conspiring!
"they were on opposing sides in a 2 sided election and neither are Israeli…what type of Israeli inteference is that?"The biggest donors on each side were Israelis and you already knew that, so that's the type of Israeli interference that it was.
People are constantly losing their jobs for crimes against progressivism. Whether they transgress on race, religion, sexuality or whatever. That these people didn’t lose their jobs, when they clearly would have, had the offended been of any other group bar the native, is proof of my point.
The Labour party has decided to become the ethnic grievance party. It is unsuprising that the Labour party’s enemies should think it vulnerable to charges of anti-Semitism.
However, those charges didn’t stick as the superseding fact is that anti-Semitism, bar the occasional native loser and they are very occasional, is the province of Muslims in Britain and Muslims, being brown and less competent, trump Jews in the progressive hierarchy.
Billionaire Jew Bernie Ecclestone was publically quoted as wishing Putin was put in charge of Europe. I’m sure he was not one hundred percent serious but it rather goes against your fantasy.
As I said before. Anti-Semites tend to start off with things they don’t like and then just blame Jews. It is exactly what deranged feminists do with the patriarchy. Whatever the woman doesn’t like, even about herself, she will blame on one simple oppressor. There certainly seems to be a shared psychology.
Anyway, with that I’m done. I’ve read and answered the commenters on this site as regards Jews and I’ve come out more proud to be Jewish than before. I made an honest test-case as I am incredibly critical of most Jewish opinion formers, but it seems that the arguments here are way off.
I find a lot of ressentiment and very little substance. It mostly seems to be deranged idiots with hoarded collections of links screaming the same nonsense into the ether time and time again. Really, they are clearly quite mad and that is before they even start accusing people of being paid Israeli operatives .
Now back to the real world, where colleagues and such like idly allege that Trump is controlled by Putin or whatever the ridiculous politically correct conspiracy theory of the day is )-:.
Once you have been called an anti-Semite (which takes very little) and feel all the venom that goes with it - one tends to get one's back up, and thus give no quarter to whinny half-truths.
It is true - Jews bring things down on themselves. I think that it is their upbringing. By the age of five they are terrorized with the notion that everyone wants to kill them – repeated trauma in youth never leaves one. What a sick culture.
Think Peace --- Art
Yes, but the word ‘anti-Semitic’ entered the language in the 19th century to categorize people who dislike Jews. Admittedly it’s confusing, but it’s a poor defense to argue that X is not an anti-Semite because he is himself an Arab and therefore a Semite. The obvious question is how he feels about Jews. But it seems to me that we need a distinction between irrational hate and principled opposition. When Jews complain about the Catholic church, “Islamofascism” or ‘born-again bigots’ they are never accused of hate-mongering, at least not in mainstream publications. I suggest that whoever practices ethnic politics opens himself up to the possibility of fair and honorable critique, as well as the dishonorable kind.
"anti-semitic" was applied to Spanish persecution of Moors/Muslims in the 15th century.
The appearance of the word "antisemite" is frequently attributed to Wilhelm Marr and his 1879-ish pamphlet, "The Victory of Judaism over Germanism." Dr. MacDonald was at the vanguard of posting an English translation of Marr's pamphlet; it can be found here: http://www.kevinmacdonald.net/Marr-Text-English.pdf
MacDonald's comments on the modernity of Marr's themes can be found here:
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/articles/MacDonald-Marr.html
What you will not find is use of the word "anti-Semitism" in the text of Marr's (1879) pamphlet.
On the other hand, Benzion Netanyahu's opus maximus, The Origins of the Inquisition in Fifteenth Century Spain, dates the first instance of anti-Semitism to the Sixth Century BC, when Jews, who were hired as mercenaries by the Persians to guard Persia's newly-annexed Egyptian territories. Benzion writes observes that Egyptians must have been "seething with resentment" at having been conquered, and unaccountably transferred that resentment to Jews, who had been friends of Persia since Persia obtained Jewish liberation.
The difference between Jews and other groups, with regard to ostracism as a penalty, is that Jews seem to have originated, perfected, and disseminated the techniques, at least in the quasi-democratic post-Enlightenment world. When I was a kid there was no such thing as being forced to undergo “sensitivity training” or “diversity training” or “gender equity training.” The idea of “re-educating” people who hold “incorrect” views is a Communist idea and like most of those, has been mainly promoted by Jews, using their wealth to incent politicians to go along. Similarly, the increasing call to ostracize and ruin those found ‘guilty’ of ‘hate’ seems totally Jewish to me. Sure, many blacks and women will go along with it, but mainly because it is understood that it won’t be used against them and the grant money will be there for those who sign on. I don’t see Jews as INNATELY disposed to any disagreeable behavior and I oppose any discriminatory measures against Jews, but I reserve the right to sociologize about their group politics, and I think the need for discussion is urgent.
Ah, Wally, you are brave.
My disbelief was to start after reading Jerzy Koczinsky’s Painted Bird. Sure, treatment of Red Army soldiers is seeming accurate. Most of the rest a fantasy.
Also, Slaughterhouse 5 by Vonnegut, he was there in Dresden as a P.O.W.at the time of the fire-bombing, but some people are always to rubbish that part of his novel.
WTF, HE WAS THERE, DIRECT EXPERIENCE.
Later than that, fools are denying the figures for deaths, collected by the German government, as meticulously as they were able, given so many incinerated in shelters basements, above ground. Vonnegut (much respected, appreciated, and RIP or Heaven to him) made an honest estimate. It is close to that of the German govt. at the time.
In between, was living, for study in a ‘western country’, at the time, the pulp
tsanslations of Israeli fake opression porn.
The genre is even having a name, I am forgetting it, but it is clearly a lie.
And aJl of tihose novels pretend -to present a truth, but are actualtually having a diisclaimer in small print ‘this is fiction’.
Returning to Japan, yearr ago, my suburban video barn was to have many Jewish made and inpired viovence.porn movies, like ‘Ilsa, she.wole of the SS’.
How would you, speaker of fluent German that you are,* translate the term “Jüdlein,” which is the term that Kaufmann translated as “kike”? Murphy translates it as “little Jew,” but I don’t think that really delivers the punch that Hitler sought in the original.
====
* You, after all, did think that “Verschiedene” was the name of a KZ, rather than a reference to “various” concentration camps.
We can prove -- from Jewish sources -- that Chaplin was a propaganda operative in the Anglo-Jewish camp -- Benjamin Ginsberg states this in his book, "How The Jews Defeated Hitler," and Chaplin's link to British propaganda agents and Communists are revealed in Ben McIntyre's "Operation Mincemeat."
Thus, reliance on a propaganda film as evidence of Hitler's thinking processes -- or lack of same -- is a circular argument, as substantial as the air in Chaplin's beach ball.Furthermore, one can point to Lloyd George's comments about Hitler after meeting him in Germany; to Winston Churchill's own estimation of Hitler's passion for his nation and people, and to Herbert Hoover's notes on his meeting with Hitler in 1938, when he congratulated Hitler on having so significantly improved German housing and the German economy (see Freedom Betrayed). In the prequel to this claim, Engel explained that the "understanding" that is key to Hitler's thinking is that "Jews are a pathogen, a mortal danger to continued life on earth thus every Jew on earth must be killed in order to save humanity," and that "the leaders of the Third Reich regarded killing Jews as one of the fundamental reasons for their government's existence." (Coincidentally, Sebastian Haffner makes the same claims, in almost precisely the same words as Engel, in "The Meaning of Hitler." Haffner left Germany in 1938 with his Jewish girlfriend, who was carrying his child. After a crash course to learn English, Haffner found work with British Foreign Service (which as all UF members know, was exquisitely honest in its communications about Germany 1933 - 1945 )So, dear anon, you're going to have to at least match Professor David Engel's level of proof for "Hitler's thinking" -- maybe a line from the Why We Fight anti-German propaganda films written by Jewish Communists??
Incorrect.
Indeed.
Compare the Star of David to the Swastika.
SoD has a perimeter of ‘spear-points’ formed of 6 triangles — the “community” — that, in total, may encompass less space than the hexagon — the rulers?? the Land, which is be-all and end-all of zionist ideology?? — they surround; there is no break in the barrier between the central hexagon and the ‘outside world.’ The ‘spear points’ are aggressive, not open and welcoming. Another view of SoD sees it as two triangles inseparably interlaced; again, no points of entry to either the outer breastworks of triangles nor the inner hexagon.
Swastika, on the other hand, has no closed spaces, it is wide open, welcoming, but with bent arms offering shelter to those gathered around the central Cross.
Anti-Semites tend to start off with things they don’t like and then just blame Jews.
Once you have been called an anti-Semite (which takes very little) and feel all the venom that goes with it – one tends to get one’s back up, and thus give no quarter to whinny half-truths.
It is true – Jews bring things down on themselves. I think that it is their upbringing. By the age of five they are terrorized with the notion that everyone wants to kill them – repeated trauma in youth never leaves one. What a sick culture.
Think Peace — Art
Stop being such a Jew ……..
====
* You, after all, did think that "Verschiedene" was the name of a KZ, rather than a reference to "various" concentration camps.
How do you know what “punch” Hitler “sought”?
Lots of people think they know what Hitler sought/thought/planned/schemed, based solely on their own projections.
For example, Professor David Engel, scholar at USHMM who has taught Holocaust for >25 years at prestigious universities in US, Moscow and Israel, says this of Hitler:
How to unpack this in 200 words?
The most obvious thing to mention is that Engel relied on a propaganda film, Chaplin’s The Great Dictator, to support his claim that “Hitler was an egomaniac who wanted to control the world.”
We can prove — from Jewish sources — that Chaplin was a propaganda operative in the Anglo-Jewish camp — Benjamin Ginsberg states this in his book, “How The Jews Defeated Hitler,” and Chaplin’s link to British propaganda agents and Communists are revealed in Ben McIntyre’s “Operation Mincemeat.”
Thus, reliance on a propaganda film as evidence of Hitler’s thinking processes — or lack of same — is a circular argument, as substantial as the air in Chaplin’s beach ball.
Furthermore, one can point to Lloyd George’s comments about Hitler after meeting him in Germany; to Winston Churchill’s own estimation of Hitler’s passion for his nation and people, and to Herbert Hoover’s notes on his meeting with Hitler in 1938, when he congratulated Hitler on having so significantly improved German housing and the German economy (see Freedom Betrayed).
In the prequel to this claim, Engel explained that the “understanding” that is key to Hitler’s thinking is that “Jews are a pathogen, a mortal danger to continued life on earth thus every Jew on earth must be killed in order to save humanity,” and that “the leaders of the Third Reich regarded killing Jews as one of the fundamental reasons for their government’s existence.”
(Coincidentally, Sebastian Haffner makes the same claims, in almost precisely the same words as Engel, in “The Meaning of Hitler.” Haffner left Germany in 1938 with his Jewish girlfriend, who was carrying his child. After a crash course to learn English, Haffner found work with British Foreign Service (which as all UF members know, was exquisitely honest in its communications about Germany 1933 – 1945 )
So, dear anon, you’re going to have to at least match Professor David Engel’s level of proof for “Hitler’s thinking” — maybe a line from the Why We Fight anti-German propaganda films written by Jewish Communists??