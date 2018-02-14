A Russian Trump?

Do you remember the terrible onslaught of the mainstream media on presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016? Dozens of revelations about his fake hair, pussy grabbing, tax avoidance and what not; dozens of public polls proving that the nation wanted Hillary and hated Trump, opinion pieces convincing you that only racist white trash could think of voting for him. They even printed that Time weekly (or was it Newsweek?) cover with a Madam President! greeting. And then came the day of counting.
This development comes to my mind as I follow the incessant attacks in the Russian media and social networks on presidential candidate Paul N. Grudinin (usually nicknamed Gru). Russian state-owned TV is supposed, by its charter, to play a neutral role in the election campaign. They did it for a week after his name was entered into the race. In that week’s time, Gru’s rating skyrocketed and almost reached that of President Putin. This was an unexpected turn of events for the Kremlin, whose political witch-doctors expected Gru to make a modest showing and to improve the doubtful legitimacy of the forthcoming elections.
When they recognised the magnitude of their mistake, they gave a command to their obedient TV channels, and Gru became the target of their daily attacks. Out of eight candidates, Gru is the only one who gets negative coverage. About him, they speak bad or nothing, just like about Trump in the US in his time.
A veteran candidate, the old Nationalist Zhirinovsky gets plenty of time on the TV, for he has only one message, Down with Gru. His wild attacks on Gru are broadcasted in every election campaign program every evening on the TV.
There is a spoiler, a tiny ‘Russian Communists’ Trotskyite party, whose only purpose in life is to steal votes from the mainstream Communist Party (KPRF). It is a virtual party that disappears after elections to come back to life before new elections. Some innocent souls in the Russian hinterland vote for them being convinced that this is the Communist Party. They are violently anti-Gru, and post like mad in Facebook their denunciations of the not-quite-communist Gru.
However, Gru is not a run-of-the-mill communist candidate. A successful manager of an agricultural holding called Lenin Sovkhoz, he is a good example of Russian industrialists otherwise called ‘Red directors’, that is managers of Soviet factories and enterprises who adjusted to the new system. They are producers of goods for local consumption, and their interests do not coincide with those of the Putin (or Yeltsin) oligarchs. Those oligarchs made their fortunes by importing consumer goods and exporting raw materials; they are the base of Putin’s power.
The producers, both industrialists and agriculturalists, want more protectionist measures and cheaper credits, they want to boost the buying power of ordinary Russians, that is increase salaries and pensions. Their fortunes lie with the fortunes of the ordinary Russian workers. They are dissatisfied with President Putin, and even more with his government led by Mr Medvedev.
Gru became the candidate for a plethora of political organisations from the Left and from the Right; he is supported by Russian Nationalists, though his main alliance is with the KPRF (the mainstream Russian Communist Party). He is a combination of Sanders and Trump, for workers, against immigration, for protective trade barriers and low-cost credits for small producers. A self-made-man of the upper-middle class, not a billionaire, but definitely a wealthy man, he does not scare middle-class Russians who would be afraid to support a real red-in-tooth-and-claw Communist.
Though the official prediction grouop, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, VTSIOM (ВЦИОМ) claims 70% of electorate will vote for Putin and only 7% for Grudinin, the feeling on the ground is very different. There are a few sites allowing people to express their preference by “voting”; a biggish site of this sort is http://president-rf.ru/ where out of 180,000 voters 60% preferred Gru, and only 30% voted for President Putin. On other sites, Gru gets anything from 30 to 80 per cent of the vote.
It is difficult to predict the result, and it is still over a month until election day, but VTSIOM’s assessment appears too low to justify the ferocious campaign against Gru. If he were about to get 6-7%, the top wheeler-dealer, the presidential administration, would not bother and would not activate its troll factories and fake social network accounts to stop Grudinin. It seems that man has a chance to win the battle, that is if the elections are reasonably fair.
Putin has been a good president, and a popular one, but he has his limitations. He still feels obliged to keep the Deal he made with the late President Yeltsin; he still keeps fighting the Soviet memory, he is surrounded by his buddies who roll in cash; he does not support local production except for the weapons industry. While he was good for a long while, there is a feeling that the country is ripe for a changing of the guard.
A teacher in the preparatory school may be wonderful, but sooner or later, the child should move on, to new teachers. Gru is the first man who has excited the Russians since 1996, and he is likely to make a strong bid.
The Russian Left is Different.
Grudinin has the support of the left and of the right; of workers and of managers; of communists and of nationalists. How could this happen? The main reason is that the Russian Left is quite different from the European Left. The Russians are Bolsheviks. The Western Left is predominantly Menshevik.
Historically, the Russian Social Democrats were divided into Bolsheviks, the Majorites, and Mensheviks, the Minorites. The actual argument that divided the Social Democrats into these majority and minority groups is of little importance now and of even less relevance. Nowadays, the Majorites are the Left for the Majority, while Minorites are the Left for Minorities.
The Russian Left is the force for the majority, for the workers, for the natives. The Western Left is for gender, ethnic, religious minorities. If you’d ask a Western worker about the Left, he will probably tell you: the Left is not for us, they care only for gays and migrants who take our jobs.
Mensheviks are (and were) better for Jews, as Jews are the ultimate minority. Bolsheviks accepted Jews as individuals and equals, not as a separate and preferred minority group. Bolsheviks fought against the Bund, the Jewish Social Democrats, while the Mensheviks joined with the Bund.
Stalin observed (and Trotsky quoted that in his book on Stalin):
“the majority of the Menshevik group were Jews. On the other hand, the overwhelming majority of the Bolshevik group were ethnic Russians. In this connection a Bolshevik observed in jest that the Mensheviks constituted a Jewish group while the Bolsheviks constituted a true-Russian group and, therefore, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for us Bolsheviks to organise a pogrom in the Party”.
While being comradely to Jewish comrades, Stalin effectively de-Jewified the Russian Communist Party by bringing in many ethnic Russian workers and peasants. He treated the Jews as just one of the tribes populating Eurasia, not as the Chosen Ones. This is the sin of Stalin in Jewish eyes, and that is why they condemn him now.
The Jewish influence in the Western Left has survived all these years and even outlived the massive Jewish involvement with the Left. After 1968, the Jews en masse departed to new pastures, but their influence lingered, entrenching the Jewish-friendly Menshevik tendency. They adapted the Western Left to fit their preferences and made it suitable for cohabitation with the elites. Along the way, they had lost their working class support, but they were more interested in keeping with the rulers.
The Jewish-run Mensheviks fit perfectly into the oligarchy. They believe that Anna and Susan Wojicki, the former wife of Sergei (“Google”) Brin and her sister, are unhappy discriminated women, unlike welders and auto mechanics, who are white men, the patriarchal lords of the world.
The Bolsheviks struggle for women’s equality is exemplified in free kindergartens, and the Mensheviks, in reserved places for women in the directorships of large companies.
Mensheviks are concerned about the rights of transgender people to a urinal of their preference. The Bolsheviks are concerned about the right of workers to work, to a decent wage, to their share of natural resources. You can easily understand what sort of Left is preferred in the eyes of mainstream media and their billionaire owners.
Migrants provide another cause of distinction. The Western working class achieved much during the years of the Cold War, when the Western ruling class had to compete with the Communists for workers’ loyalty. Now the rulers are eager to void these achievements – and the easiest way is through population replacement by the massive importation of migrants and refugees. For this purpose, Capital is waging wars in the Middle East and fanning strife in Africa, and they facilitate the refugees’ flight to Europe and America.
The Mensheviks, that is the Western Left, support migrants against the indigenous population, in the name of their anti-racism and internationalism. However, for all practical reasons they do the work for their masters, because migrants are easier to manipulate, they help to lower salaries, to undermine the workers’ organisations, and to destroy natural solidarity.
The Bolsheviks are against the causes of mass migration, against the use of migrants and refugees to the detriment of the indigenous population. This is the position of the Russian Communists, whose anti-migration rhetoric is so outspoken that even Trumpists would find it too brusque.
Mr Grudinin has a history of anti-immigration demands behind him. He calls for enforcing a visa regime with the Central Asian republics of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kirgizstan, as now their working migrants do not need a Russian visa. He insists that every working migrant should be given the same salary as a native Russian worker, the idea being that in such conditions there will be less demand for migrants’ labour. Perhaps it makes sense to hire inexperienced dirt-cheap Tajik migrants, but if for the same price you can hire a qualified Russian worker, you will probably employ the latter.
Grudinin’s suggestions are anathema to the neo-liberal Kremlin. Putin keeps the doors of Russia wide open for immigration, to the detriment of native workers. If the immigration flow has decreased it is mostly the result of Rouble’s depreciation.
In the West, these ideas of limiting migration belong fully to the realm of the Right, or even the Alt-Right. They are described as “populist”, meaning they are popular but disapproved by the ruling elites. The Western Left has been manipulated into an unpopular position, while the popular (‘populist’) ideas have been transferred to the Right.
In Russia, the Russian Communists did not follow the path of the Mensheviks. They made all sorts of compromises, but they always stayed for the workers. They do not fight for gays, migrants and upper-class feminists. They make allies with the producers and against the rentiers and bankers.
Perhaps the Russian Communists will show the way to their Western comrades as they did a hundred years ago. These two branches of the world Left movement have had a checkered history. In the 19th century, the new-born Russian revolutionary movement was keen to learn from the West; the Russian Narodniks went on a pilgrimage to visit Marx in London seeking his advice. The Western revolutionaries of that time (including Marx) were as distrustful of Russians as Robert Mueller or John McCain. They thought Russia was so backward and so reactionary that a Russian progressive Left was an impossibility.
And then something unexpected had happened. When the guns of the First World War struck, only the Russian Left, led by Vladimir Lenin, did not lose their heads, but led their country to the victory of socialist revolution. After 1917, for many years the Russian Left was the guiding star for the world Left.
The Russians paid heavily for their cutting edge achievement, while the European peoples became the main beneficiaries of the October Revolution. They’ve got all the Russians fought for, for free. Their leaders were afraid their workers would go over to the Communists; and thus the welfare state came into being.
Eventually, both branches of the Left forgot their history. The Western Left forgot their victories were due to the Red Army’s might, and they proudly preached the new-fangled theories of Euro-Communism. The Russians, always eager to learn a new trick, fell for it, and dismantled the socialist state, sincerely expecting they would live as good as Swedes. The end was gruesome: the Russians were plunged into long years of depopulation and de-industrialisation, while the flagship of the Western left, the huge Euro-Communist parties of France and Italy disappeared. Swedish socialism has almost perished.
Over the years, the Western Left virtually disappeared, and its place was taken by the pseudo-left, who appropriated the name of the historical Left parties. Capital raised in its secret labs this poisonous pseudo-Left, with one supreme goal in mind – to make the very name of communism obnoxious and repelling.
For the Bolsheviks, the Good Ones were workers, they were the salt of the earth. Everyone could join this class by identifying with workers. The Menshevik pseudo-left has offered a shortcut to join the Good Ones: Identity Politics. You are Good if you are discriminated against. If you are black, you suffer discrimination, even if you are an Obama. If you are a woman, you suffer discrimination. If you like BDSM, you are discriminated against. If you are a migrant, you are discriminated against. If you are a Jew, a Soros or a Rothschild, you are still suffer discrimination, for just half a century ago your grandfather was not allowed to join a country club.
For Bolsheviks, discrimination is not the most urgent problem. They are surely against discrimination; but it takes a backseat after the really important question: labour/capital relationship. When the working people win, discrimination will vanish, they say. By keeping the eye on this most important bottom line, the Bolsheviks are the greatest natural enemies of the 1%.
The cause of socialism was defeated in 1991, no doubt, but it is not the first defeat. In November 1941, when the German troops reached the outskirts of Moscow, it also appeared socialism had been defeated. However, in 1945 socialism rebounded. Since 1991, the winner, Capital, claims its victory is irrevocable and irreversible. It is, they say, the end of history.
But victories and defeats can be reversed. The Soviets did not know that. They believed that “the victory of socialism is inevitable because it is progressive.” Perhaps in the long run it is inevitable, but it can happen in a thousand years, and meanwhile a nuclear war or biological experiments can exterminate the human race.
The most basic ideals of French Republic – democracy, liberty, equality – were defeated by Napoleon, by the Bourbons, by Orleans, but they rebounded.
Nothing is inevitable. The Soviet Bolsheviks believed in inevitability – and lost; while their adversaries just fought hard, not giving an inch – and won. Their attitude should be emulated. The people of the West are ready for the real-Left turn. Recent successes of Jeremy Corbyn in England, of Bernie Sanders in the US, of Jean-Luc Mélenchon in France prove it. They are soft, but hard ones will come, too.
This is not the beginning of the end of the cruel man-eating neo-liberalism and its Menshevik allies, but this is the end of the beginning in the universal battle for socialism, as Churchill said of the British victory over the Germans at El Alamein. The light at the end of the tunnel is already visible. And then the Russian Communists will again become the beacon for the workers of the world.
Gru’s success can change a lot of things. His worldview has many points in common with Donald Trump. In a month’ time, we shall know how far this Russian Trump has succeeded in advancing.
Israel Shamir can be reached at adam@israelshamir.net
This article was first published at The Unz Review.
@The Russians are Bolsheviks (who wanted ‘to organise a pogrom in the Party’). The Western Left is predominantly Menshevik (who are and were better for Jews).
Doesn’t that put Mr. Grudinin in a quandary? “He says he is of Russian origin and had a Jewish grandfather”.
Cutting edge achievement? Millions of dead, starved and murdered. Europeans got a lot of refugees from Russia’s Bolshevik horrors. That’s about the only thing Europeans got from Russian Bolshevik revolution.
Social programs in Europe were already under way long before murderous Bolsheviks seized power. In 1881 various programs under Bismarck were implemented:
In the real world, as proxied by polls from virtually every reliable source (VCIOM, FOM, Navalny’s polling outfit, and VCIOM prediction markets), Grudinin is marginally ahead of Zhirinovsky and would do very well to get just 12%.
Here is who Grudinin produces for: “The funny thing about those Lenin Sovkhoz strawberries and apples is that they are very high quality and essentially an exclusive good, very difficult to find and actually buy, and expensive. So the commies are supplying Moscow hipsters and SWPLs with “locally grown, organic”. Which is more evidence to support the commie/liberal convergence theory.”
Some Russian nationalists support Grudinin (Boldyrev, Savelyev). Others – a much greater percentage – support Zhirinovsky, Baburin, or not participating in these pseudo-elections at all.
Online polls are worthless due to the ease which which they can be brigaded (as evidently happened in this case).
I notice that in its “predictions” section, the site in question not just prominently but exclusively questions astrologers, mystics, and clairvoyants. Which should give one some idea of its usefulness and reliability.
The “victory” of defeat in WW1, Communist democide, civil war, prodrazvyorstka, dismemberment of the Russian nation, a decade’s worth of economic progress that would have happened anyway, etc., etc.
Having a Jewish grandfather is not a problem; it was not a problem even for Mr Hitler))
"Alone the fact that one may not question the Jewish "holocaust" and that Jewish pressure has inflicted laws on democratic societies to prevent questions—while incessant promotion and indoctrination of the same averredly incontestable ‘holocaust’ occur—gives the game away. It proves that it must be a lie. Why else would one not be allowed to question it? Because it might offend the "survivors"? Because it "dishonors the dead"? Hardly sufficient reason to outlaw discussion. No, because the exposure of this leading lie might precipitate questions about so many other lies and cause the whole ramshackle fabrication to crumble."
- Gerard Menuhin / righteous Revisionist Jew, son of famous violinist
See Fälschung, Dichtung und Wahrheit über Hitler und Stalin, by Werner Maser, 2004.
Well, It was interesting reading and I must confirm – the facts presented the true way. Grudinin is under continuous and ruthless attacks, all other “candidates” are white and fluffy in Russian MSM.
Election company is dirty as always, but amount of dirt pouring out to Grudinin gives a hope that people will vote from the feeling of contradiction as it happened many times in our history.
All the other stuff with left-right wings and Menshevick-Bolshevick seems to be pulled out of the thin air.
What is true – that is now is a big demand for changes from both sides, – from AngloZion-related liberal wing (5th column) to get rid of Putin in favor of their masters and from patriotic forces (Communists included) to get rid of Putin with all the 5th column he are guarding and get the stolen by oligarchs money back to country.
It’s clear that the only way to keep this shaky balance is to keep Putin, but this will only delay the fight, which seems to be inevitable (despite nothing is -)).
But the main thesis “Grudinin is Trump” I don’t agree with. Yes there are many in common, but the main difference is a support of Grudinin not only by “rednecks”, but with all patriotic forces including intellectuals, scientists and more. The possibility of him to win is not very high (especially knowing how voices could be counted), but certainly above zero. And those voices will help Putin and Co to understand how big actually is his supporters base which, in turn, can cause some corrections of his policy.
What a refreshing, and hopefully not-too-optimistic essay from Israel Shamir … Some of Shamir’s striking points above:
Notably, Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Vladimir Lenin & Malcolm X, all denounced induced migration as a tool by oligarchs to conduct class warfare against their own peoples.
Yet today, as Shamir notes, nearly all the claimed ‘leftists’ fall into the ‘cultural marxist’ trap sponsored by the oligarch cabal, with the notable exception of Irish Stalinist Gearóid Ó Colmáin, author of the striking ‘Coercive Engineered Migration: Zionism’s War on Europe’ on Dissident Voice, where he reminds us of Pentagon advisor Kelly Greenhill’s 2011 book on ‘Weapons of Mass Migration’, whose blueprint is now being carried out against the Anglo and European peoples.
does not say a single sentence on HOW, why and to what an extent should the poor press-beaten candidate (or his fellow rivals ) do about the mounting foreign attacks on Russia.
The western and washington led attacks via Israel, turkey, Kiev, missiles deployed in South korea,
wild russian ''meddling'
Thanks, Mr. Shamir. Let’s not complicate things. If this man can expose the agenda of the cabalistic sabatean frankists, then there is hope. It’s Lent. Get back to the Holy Mass and pray for President Trump. He’s up to his neck in the swamp. Oremus…..
…no…. Sobchak has attracted plenty of criticism for going over to the US last week,
…..nonsense. Foreign accounts & people conned on the land of his projects are legitimate issues. Not in any way comparable to the dishonest,stupid American media attacks on Trump. Are they “paid actors” all these pensioners and farmers who say that Grudinin conned them? Obviously not. Plus Grudinin didn’t help himself by acting like a dictator and banning certain media
Grudinin has an atrocious, anti-Russian Foreign Policy
Ella Pamfilova, head of the Election Commision criticised him for being imprecise over details of his Swiss bank accounts…..she is totally fair.
It’s not as if he won’t have plenty of time to speak on Federal TV, or that Communists aren’t regular guests each day
Nonsense……Zhirik is on every channel, all day every day for years speaking on many issues
…..for years Russia has financed the local production in the former Soviet republics of goods they specifically mass produced during the Soviet time…..in the hope of mutually beneficial trade, soft power/developing good relations…..plus the compatibility of much of the soviet industry not based in Russia…..to Russia’s own economic needs. You can’t accuse him of fighting the Soviet memory, when business wise, he’s done more than enough…..it’s just that the US has openly sought to wreck this common-sense approach
This, we can agree is regrettable, but it’s not any sinister tactic by the authorities, the same things happen throught the post-soviet countries….most notably in Moldova
Nobody doubts that most of these opinion polls are indicating an accurate trend of high Putin ratings and low for everybody else…especially as western polls confirm them also. Russia, unlike Ukraine ,Latvia and Estonia is a wholly democratic country on an upward path
Later on the article is very interesting
But on Russian MSM still dirty lies are pouring out. Jirinovsky is working out his money, especially hard work is going on TV channel Life....
Here I stopped reading this BS and will advice anybody not to believe to them. Israel described the situation correctly.
I believe tat Putin basically had fulfilled his role and currently is a hindrance to Russia restoratìn. I shall be clear as I have no doubt back In 80s 1991 Soviet Russia took really bad turn and still driving along wrong path. Putin as his 19 years in power show is not going to reverse this. His main goal is to make changes that happened in 1991 permanent. Which does not bode well for Russia future. While I give him due for his role in partial restoration he seems nothing to offer anymore and I do not see him doing what must be done. Restoratìn and return of stolen properties and capital and eliminatìn of parasitic exploitative classes. I read Grudinin 20 steps. While I believe few important pieces are missing still. The first step must be taken. I would vote for him.
.....oh, and the economy is out of recession...and there has been thousands of arrests and imprisonments for corruption of officials at all levels. The so-called "brain-drain" isn't causing much damage as everything indicated the education levels of Russian students are as excellent before. No. This is nothing to do with him. The west stopped the extradition of Gusinsky, used Berezovsky when he was in-exile to do all sorts of anti-Russian things, and the PR campaign they did in the hissyfit after the completely morally justified taking over of Yukos....these dickheads also continue to house a number of wealthy "dissidents" wanted by the Russian government. Russia can't do anything about it except work with these people
I have had more than a few friends, young well to do Muscovites, complain about Putin, particularly in regards to immigration. You should always know when to leave the stage, but politicians seem to always outstay their welcome, no reason Putin should be any different.
A Russian Maduro is more like it: their ideas on the economy are exactly alike.
The author is wrong. There is nothing in common between Gru and Trump. Gru is a reformed communist who wants to destroy the oligarchy whose wings Putin clipped but left intact. He wants modernization plus workers rights. Trump needs workers votes but he is not for workers\ rights. He is not and never has been anything close to Socialism. But back to the main idea of the author which is European Socialism will stage a comeback. Here again I disagree. The main problem left wing working class parties have in Europe is that the proletariat is no longer of their indigenous nationality. The proletariat in Germany is Turk and Muslim in France is Arab and Muslim and in UK Pakistani and Muslim. The exploited oppressed masses do not crave just equal pay and decent social services. They have that already. they want identity politics. They want more mosques, traditional family values of the societies they had left to be imported and recognized in Europe. That my dear opponent the European Left cannot deliver. If it tries, it will be smashed by the angry indigenous population. In Marxist terms the main class conflict in Europe today is not between the bourgeoisie and the proletariat but between the French Italian German English workers and entrepreneurs in one boat trying to stay who they are faced with the growing minority of third world migrants that are changing the fabric of their societies. The Socialist left has no answers now.
The answer has been and always will be More and more 3rd World migrants to alter the demographic of the host Western Country. It will not stop as each elected official/"leader" in any Western Country keep bringing in more and more. The question is when will the indigenous population of the host country say enough and mean it.
Great article. Socialism is not about exploiting useful minorities for virtue points & mass trickery: its about economic justice, that is justice itself, for the 99%.
Yet today, as Shamir notes, nearly all the claimed 'leftists' fall into the 'cultural marxist' trap sponsored by the oligarch cabal, with the notable exception of Irish Stalinist Gearóid Ó Colmáin, author of the striking 'Coercive Engineered Migration: Zionism's War on Europe' on Dissident Voice, where he reminds us of Pentagon advisor Kelly Greenhill's 2011 book on 'Weapons of Mass Migration', whose blueprint is now being carried out against the Anglo and European peoples.
The curious thing about the author´s ideas on the Russian future is… that the jewish grandson
does not say a single sentence on HOW, why and to what an extent should the poor press-beaten candidate (or his fellow rivals ) do about the mounting foreign attacks on Russia.
The western and washington led attacks via Israel, turkey, Kiev, missiles deployed in South korea,
wild russian ”meddling’
willd russian meddling everywhere in the world, except naturally in the editorial boards of WAPO
Indeed curious how the most important and existential issue for all Russians today is not an object of the pseudo electoral anti putin diatribe that a piece of paper can accept.
And the oligarchs (mostly jewish) are all putin´s ones.
Give us a break otherwise you will deport Trump to moscow soon as you succeed to impeach him.
Grudinin has an atrocious, anti-Russian Foreign Policy
Ella Pamfilova, head of the Election Commision criticised him for being imprecise over details of his Swiss bank accounts.....she is totally fair.
It's not as if he won't have plenty of time to speak on Federal TV, or that Communists aren't regular guests each day Nonsense......Zhirik is on every channel, all day every day for years speaking on many issues .....for years Russia has financed the local production in the former Soviet republics of goods they specifically mass produced during the Soviet time.....in the hope of mutually beneficial trade, soft power/developing good relations.....plus the compatibility of much of the soviet industry not based in Russia.....to Russia's own economic needs. You can't accuse him of fighting the Soviet memory, when business wise, he's done more than enough.....it's just that the US has openly sought to wreck this common-sense approach This, we can agree is regrettable, but it's not any sinister tactic by the authorities, the same things happen throught the post-soviet countries....most notably in Moldova
Nobody doubts that most of these opinion polls are indicating an accurate trend of high Putin ratings and low for everybody else...especially as western polls confirm them also. Russia, unlike Ukraine ,Latvia and Estonia is a wholly democratic country on an upward path
Later on the article is very interesting
Lie and BS.
Lie (about his accounts) and fake. He many time explained this, but nobody cares
Lie! I.Shamir said absolute truth. At the very beginning after comminst party announced him as its candidates he was on TV for couple of weeks. Now you can find him only in internet (Den.tv, neuromir.tv, youtube (search for “Grudinin”) …).
But on Russian MSM still dirty lies are pouring out. Jirinovsky is working out his money, especially hard work is going on TV channel Life.
…
Here I stopped reading this BS and will advice anybody not to believe to them. Israel described the situation correctly.
Good. So will I and my family and some (not all, of my aquitances) all from middle class (engineers, scientists, IT guys …). I’m saying it for you to understand this is a choice not just for poor an desperate people. There are many quite fed up with current situation.
Even by this author’s standards of brazenness, this is ridiculous! Recent polls give Putin 60 – 71% and Grudinin 5 – 7%. The “voting” site is an obvious fraud! How stupid does thia author think his readers are?
What is “economic justice”? Say plainly that it’s wealth redistribution and then defend the concept if you can. These leftist euphemisms are all about mass trickery. The idea of getting something for nothing is the bait of socialism, and the sharp, barbed hook is total control of a population under socialism.
The communists in Russia were overwhelmingly jewish , so this article is bullshit, and if anyone wants to know the truth about the Bolsheviks and the Mensheviks being jewish , read Solzenitsyns book THE GULAG ARCHIPELAGO, can be had on amazon.com.
The communists killed an estimated 63 million Russians from 1917 to 1953, the price of communism and if they get our guns, we will see the same thing , right here in river city.
Communism is a satanic agenda and if anyone doubts this read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION, communism is the ZIONIST AGENDA for a NWO.
Wow, did you spend more than a hundred years in a coma? Then welcome back! But the world has changed. First, it was established beyond reasonable doubt that “the protocols” you are talking about were cooked up by the secret police of the Russian tsar, Nicolas II. Second, if you want to learn the truth about GULAG (or at least part of it), you don’t want to read Solzhenitsyn (who, judging by his life history, very likely was a KGB informer), you want to read Varlam Shalamov (his “Kolyma stories”), who was there as an inmate and is honest. Third, the numbers you cite are totally fantastic, as they do not gibe with the population figures in Russia under the tsar, in the USSR, and in all the countries it broke into. Just read something before you slip back into a coma, please.
That's a made up number.
In less than two generations 1/2 to 1/3 of Russian Empire/Soviet Union population - depending on which year you start - were killed and only one guy who wrote a book has the "inside knowledge"?
How is it nobody else has heard about this massive kill-off of the population?
Bolsheviks/Communists no doubt killed a lot of people, but 63 million is a incredulous number which that guy manufactured out of thin air.
Great article, Mr. Shamir.
I love the Stalin quote, though being from Trotters Bronstein, it may well not be true.
Just t two or three points to add.
I.
Aside from the western left being insane, its core are not Mensheviki but Trotskyites cross-bred with the Frankfurt school and ‘post-modernism’. The old social-democratic parties of Europe, *when* they were still working for the people in their lands, have some family resemblance to the Mensheviki.
… but then, Bronstein was a Menshevik, no wonder Stalin hated him. Stalin did hard work as a Bolshevik, raising funds through robbery while Trotters was in luxurious exile, making porn in N.Y., and briefly, doing time in a relatively luxurious Tsarist prison. I do not have it to hand, although I still have a book containing it.
Trotters reclining luxuriously in his cell, beautiful granny boots and clothes, free to read, write, and correspond, ugly chinless goat-face.
II.
As for stolen elections, Gennady Zhuganov would have easily defeated the drunken fool and slave Yeltsin without massive U.S.A. intervention in the form of ballot fraud and crap propaganda.
III.
The current winter Olympics ban on Russia is unprecedented, sure, boycotts have come before, it is such an obvious Cold-War-style fraud. Fuck the IOC!
It is even the same with the persecution of Shaparova in tennis, even though she is practically a U.S.A. person.
Look at the goalkeeper’s helmets and masks in U.S.A. women’s ice hockey team. Full of nationalistic symbols.
Why is it even included as a sport, when there are so very few players in the world. Just because most from western countries are avid Sapphists?
Tired, will stopping there.
Putin, obviously, should win in a landslide but it will be his next term which will define clearly to what degree is he a hindrance or if he can, indeed, offer something new. Do not forget, his real term, so to speak, started in 2014–world literally changed in an instance and continues to change with increasing speed. So, it is all foggy for now. In the end, will Siloviki accept Grudinin? This is a huge issue.
The communists killed an estimated 63 million Russians from 1917 to 1953, the price of communism and if they get our guns, we will see the same thing , right here in river city.
Communism is a satanic agenda and if anyone doubts this read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION, communism is the ZIONIST AGENDA for a NWO.
Absolutely not true–they killed 163 million.
I am overall aware of the situation. Frankly I find it difficult to see how Russia can move forward with so much stolen and theft going on and parts of the system working in the interests of outside power and so much wealth disparity and so on so forth. Putin in terms of internal politics and economy deems like underpinning this status quo. It is true weapon of mass destruction long term for Russia quite similar to older peasants question. Stolen must be returned, thieves must be in jails and outside influence must be purged. Basically the truth is that the whole bet in 1991 was on the wrong horse who only looked vital and healthy due to massive injection of debt and later stolen assets and resources from eastern block. Grudinin election would be a good start. But I doubt it will happen this time.
So do I. But we have at least try and it'll be a sign of reality to them to think about.
In the real world………Life expectancies are massively going up, the cities are clearly, much much better to live now than in as short time ago as 2012, deaths on the roads have gone down from 29000 2 years ago to about 17000, there’s a construction boom in many areas, ease of business rankings are very respectable, mortgage interest rates have reduced by about 25%, Crimea, doing his best to save Syria…..Ukraine a total basket case, Moldova nearly as bad, Georgia not much better than basket case, the sporting participation (competitive or leisure ) is through the roof now and the generation of Russians coming up are going to dominate the future Summer and Winter Olympics
…..oh, and the economy is out of recession…and there has been thousands of arrests and imprisonments for corruption of officials at all levels. The so-called “brain-drain” isn’t causing much damage as everything indicated the education levels of Russian students are as excellent before.
No. This is nothing to do with him. The west stopped the extradition of Gusinsky, used Berezovsky when he was in-exile to do all sorts of anti-Russian things, and the PR campaign they did in the hissyfit after the completely morally justified taking over of Yukos….these dickheads also continue to house a number of wealthy “dissidents” wanted by the Russian government. Russia can’t do anything about it except work with these people
To Mr. Shamir,
I don’t know what to say. For decades the western media has given me only the most negative views on communism. History classes, books, and videos have supported this negativity. Your articles have always been very enlightening, so you have me thinking.
Maybe a defect in many world views might be that they do not address the need to technologically screen political candidates for evil traits. For example; psychopathy, narcissism, sadism, and control-freakism. Then the electorate / voters/ citizens might make very informed decisions based upon revealed excesses in these tendencies that otherwise would otherwise be hidden by photo-ops, bought media, and by who is the best liar.
Just a thought.
Keep writing!
In the 90-s, when the censorship in Western MSM was not as pervasive, when the Guardian still allowed comments to most articles, I read an interesting comment to an article discussing the fall of communism. I don’t remember the exact words, but the gist was that if the system based on naked greed won, while the system based on equality and mutual help lost, why would that make anyone happy?
Your sarcasm is exceed by your lack of knowledge, try reading Robert Conquests book Harvet of Sorrow about the communist slaughter house in the Ukraine, ran by jews.
Grudinin election would be a good start. But I doubt it will happen this time.
So do I. But we have at least try and it’ll be a sign of reality to them to think about.
Anon from TN.
Unlike some countries (naming no names), Russia has history. Unlike some people (let’s avoid finger-pointing), Russians tend to remember it. Not too long ago another director of state farm (sovkhoz), Gorbachev, was president. The results were disastrous. So, no chance.
We talked about it. There is still hope. A lot can happen. But keeping status quo in terms of internal politics and economy is not an option as imho it represents danger to Russia survival long tem. You touched on Siloviki. Here where it seems Trump and Grudinin if elected have a lot in common. Siloviki is Russian deep state along with Central bank and so forth. Their members occupy positions in major industries and benefit from them and it is rank and file too I suspect. They can easily sabotage any Grudinin attempts to rule. It is after all a question of power political and otherwise. Winning election is just a start.
LOL. Yes, agree–I do not consider Robert Conquest anything but hysterical ideologue who is not a historian but you got me–ok, 215 million. Agree? Ok, no more than 300 million, though.
Can you provide some support for this, preferably from a non-ideological source?
That said, you should not laugh.
When you write "hysterical ideologue who is not a historian", it is as if you wrote that line while looking at yourself in the mirror.
I don't know what to say. For decades the western media has given me only the most negative views on communism. History classes, books, and videos have supported this negativity. Your articles have always been very enlightening, so you have me thinking.
Maybe a defect in many world views might be that they do not address the need to technologically screen political candidates for evil traits. For example; psychopathy, narcissism, sadism, and control-freakism. Then the electorate / voters/ citizens might make very informed decisions based upon revealed excesses in these tendencies that otherwise would otherwise be hidden by photo-ops, bought media, and by who is the best liar.
Just a thought.
Keep writing!
Anon from TN
In the 90-s, when the censorship in Western MSM was not as pervasive, when the Guardian still allowed comments to most articles, I read an interesting comment to an article discussing the fall of communism. I don’t remember the exact words, but the gist was that if the system based on naked greed won, while the system based on equality and mutual help lost, why would that make anyone happy?
In communism the rich were vilified, and in the phony west, the rich were glorified for their “generosity” when they invented multiculturalism – which didn’t cost them a cent. Communism was mainly resisted by the rich – who were branded as evil.
Coincidentally, those who resist multiculturalism are also branded as evil, but they are usually not the rich – because the rich passed with flying colors as being humanitarians for bringing such a humane idea to life.
Multiculturalism was invented for the purpose of fooling the masses into believing that their overlords are “humane” and that there is no need to reach for their wallets in order to facilitate a real equality.
Unlike some countries (naming no names), Russia has history. Unlike some people (let’s avoid finger-pointing), Russians tend to remember it. Not too long ago another director of state farm (sovkhoz), Gorbachev, was president. The results were disastrous. So, no chance.
Anytime, anyone without serious military-national security background got to the helm of Russia…well. You got that right. Russia’s history, from politics to art revolved and revolves around “Gosudarev class”, or in general, military-intelligence class and it is shaped by the warfare. Lessons of treasonous cowardly Gorbachev and alcoholic imbecile Yeltsin–both never knew and couldn’t grasp what Russia’s security entails–I think has been learned by Russia. In the end, Tolstoy was an officer, while Turgenev was a rezident of Russia’s foreign intelligence in Paris, among very many other examples.
I take it you are a Zionist, figures.
I do not consider Robert Conquest anything but hysterical ideologue who is not a historian
Can you provide some support for this, preferably from a non-ideological source?
The communists killed an estimated 63 million Russians from 1917 to 1953, the price of communism and if they get our guns, we will see the same thing , right here in river city.
Communism is a satanic agenda and if anyone doubts this read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION, communism is the ZIONIST AGENDA for a NWO.
Anon from TN
Wow, did you spend more than a hundred years in a coma? Then welcome back! But the world has changed. First, it was established beyond reasonable doubt that “the protocols” you are talking about were cooked up by the secret police of the Russian tsar, Nicolas II. Second, if you want to learn the truth about GULAG (or at least part of it), you don’t want to read Solzhenitsyn (who, judging by his life history, very likely was a KGB informer), you want to read Varlam Shalamov (his “Kolyma stories”), who was there as an inmate and is honest. Third, the numbers you cite are totally fantastic, as they do not gibe with the population figures in Russia under the tsar, in the USSR, and in all the countries it broke into. Just read something before you slip back into a coma, please.
Thank you again.
When I read what the author had to say about Mensheviks, Bolshewiks and jews I did not trust my lying eyes.
His hypothesis about social progress in the rest of the world and Bolshevism is not completely untrue, but only if you look at western Germany during the cold war period: the panic of the western German's western masters when confronted with the military might of the Soviet Union was such, that practically all genocidal ideas were quickly scrapped, all dreams of further French expansion into German territory were scrapped as well and German rearmament became priority of the day. Those tank divisions were needed and duly provided.
Result: western Germans ironically have Stalin to thank not only for their sheer physical survival, but also for a material wellbeing quite unparalleled on this planet and political freedom not enjoyed in most of the victor nations.
Thus, as stopped clocks are wont to, the auther is not completely wrong in this case.
Unlike some countries (naming no names), Russia has history. Unlike some people (let’s avoid finger-pointing), Russians tend to remember it. Not too long ago another director of state farm (sovkhoz), Gorbachev, was president. The results were disastrous. So, no chance.
You are mistaken. Gorbachev was just combainer (driver of agro machine) not director.
Do you mean to say that Grudinin is better than that traitorous loser?
Can you provide some support for this, preferably from a non-ideological source?
Zemskov, Thurston, GULAG Archives, Krivosheev among very many, including former FSB Director Patrushev–all numbers have been disclosed long ago. This apart from simple mathematics which, in case of “63 million”, would deny Russians ability to procreate, restore country after the war and then grow, completely. Solzhenitsyn uses “numbers” of so called “professor Kurganov”, a former white emigre’ who had serious connections with Nazis. Frankly, I am a bit tired to speak out on this issue–if people want to believe in BS, let them.
http://gen.lib.rus.ec/scimag/index.php?s=Mark+Tauger
http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2011/03/10/hitler-vs-stalin-who-killed-more/
I couldn't say non-ideological because ideology is everywhere.
I do not consider Robert Conquest anything but hysterical ideologue who is not a historian
Is there a critical review of his work (in English or French) that you can recommend?
Even for a Marxist and maybe Jew you are one sick lying puppy.
UK
Could you please answer a simple question: in this case, how did the Bolsheviks win the Civil war, opposed by virtually all trained imperial officers? What’s more, their opponents were openly supported by all European powers, as well as Japan and the US. Was that a miracle, or is your info BS and wishful thinking of those “reporting”?
The communists killed an estimated 63 million Russians from 1917 to 1953, the price of communism and if they get our guns, we will see the same thing , right here in river city.
Communism is a satanic agenda and if anyone doubts this read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION, communism is the ZIONIST AGENDA for a NWO.
{The communists killed an estimated 63 million Russians from 1917 to 1953,}
That’s a made up number.
In less than two generations 1/2 to 1/3 of Russian Empire/Soviet Union population – depending on which year you start – were killed and only one guy who wrote a book has the “inside knowledge”?
How is it nobody else has heard about this massive kill-off of the population?
Bolsheviks/Communists no doubt killed a lot of people, but 63 million is a incredulous number which that guy manufactured out of thin air.
Jordan B. Peterson: "Be individuals!"
JBP's fandom: "Yes! You're terrific!"
That's a made up number.
In less than two generations 1/2 to 1/3 of Russian Empire/Soviet Union population - depending on which year you start - were killed and only one guy who wrote a book has the "inside knowledge"?
How is it nobody else has heard about this massive kill-off of the population?
Bolsheviks/Communists no doubt killed a lot of people, but 63 million is a incredulous number which that guy manufactured out of thin air.
The numbers are there. But not enough for anti communist hysterics. Interestingly vast majority were condemned to death in 1937-38. Coincidence or not but I wonder what was going on there. If most of the victims were somewhat similar to say those who got on the top in 80s, I think succrifice was worth it. Imagine people of Gorbachov, Yeltsin, yakovlev and the like getting to the top in 1940…..
Anon from TN
Do you mean to say that Grudinin is better than that traitorous loser?
Anon from TN
Could you please answer a simple question: in this case, how did the Bolsheviks win the Civil war, opposed by virtually all trained imperial officers? What’s more, their opponents were openly supported by all European powers, as well as Japan and the US. Was that a miracle, or is your info BS and wishful thinking of those “reporting”?
That's a made up number.
In less than two generations 1/2 to 1/3 of Russian Empire/Soviet Union population - depending on which year you start - were killed and only one guy who wrote a book has the "inside knowledge"?
How is it nobody else has heard about this massive kill-off of the population?
Bolsheviks/Communists no doubt killed a lot of people, but 63 million is a incredulous number which that guy manufactured out of thin air.
Anti-establishment intellectual star Jordan Peterson made such a claim a couple of weeks ago, millions listened to his talk, you would be hard-pressed to find any online commenter questioning what he says.
Jordan B. Peterson: “Be individuals!”
JBP’s fandom: “Yes! You’re terrific!”
MegaCuck Jordan Peterson Supports Jewish Supremacy
http://alt-right.com/2017/12/08/megacuck-jordan-peterson-supports-jewish-supremacy/
Sigmund Freud, Psychoanalysis, and the War on the West
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2013/12/24/sigmund-freud-psychoanalysis-and-the-war-on-the-west/
Do you mean to say that Grudinin is better than that traitorous loser?
I just pointed to a mistake in your prerequisites. And yes, I hope he’ll be much better. But what does it mean for you? You are American.
Well, I was born in the USSR. I have both US and Russian citizenship, and can vote in Russian presidential elections. All I have to do for that is drive from Nashville to Atlanta (about three and a half hours highway driving each way) with my Russian passport. I’ve never voted in Russian elections before, but maybe now is the time.
As a scientist, I have a lot of issues with Putin’s regime ruining the education and science in Russia. However, I also have a lot of issues with Grudinin’s demagoguery: he says a lot of things that must be attractive for the voters, but he never tells how he plans to achieve them. Nationalizing natural resources, confiscating what the oligarchs stole, and stopping capital flight would require a lot of things, including making rouble non-convertible, tighter border controls, etc. All this comes in a package. Just like you cannot be “a little bit pregnant”, you cannot pick what you like and skip what you don’t. His speeches suggest that he either does not understand it, which means that he isn’t qualified, or does not acknowledge what he understands, which means that he is a liar. So, I cannot trust him either way. Am I missing something?
One theory is that Yezhov was at the head of a German-linked conspiracy to topple Stalin. Stalin was fed false information from the conspirators about a fictional conspiracy … and it took him a year to figure out that these hundreds of thousands were being falsely charged. Many facts fit this version of events.
And we know outcome
Here are a couple more sources that are anti-Conquest’s claim, and non-leftist:
http://gen.lib.rus.ec/scimag/index.php?s=Mark+Tauger
http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2011/03/10/hitler-vs-stalin-who-killed-more/
I couldn’t say non-ideological because ideology is everywhere.
Could you please answer a simple question: in this case, how did the Bolsheviks win the Civil war, opposed by virtually all trained imperial officers? What’s more, their opponents were openly supported by all European powers, as well as Japan and the US. Was that a miracle, or is your info BS and wishful thinking of those “reporting”?
Lenin.
A single person, no matter who, couldn’t have achieved that w/o the country (meaning a lot of people in it) being ripe for Bolshevik takeover. The country was prepared by gross mismanagement of Nicolas II and every PM after his resignation, including Kerensky.
http://gen.lib.rus.ec/scimag/index.php?s=Mark+Tauger
http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2011/03/10/hitler-vs-stalin-who-killed-more/
I couldn't say non-ideological because ideology is everywhere.
Yes and no. Truth is knowable–a concept contemporary Western mind can not grasp. Western historiography of the WW II and post WW II period is generally a sad picture with some minor inclusions of common sense and real scholarship.
Are you so sure?
John was 6' tall and 200lbs. and stepped in front of a bus. Measurable.
Was John distracted and unaware, or committing suicide? Or, did his heart fail before or after impact? Or, was he pushed by an unseen hand? Etc. Probably not knowable.
This is one simple incident. Most of discussion here is about complex events with multiple actors with distinct motivations.
Jordan B. Peterson: "Be individuals!"
JBP's fandom: "Yes! You're terrific!"
That is the level of current Western “scholarship”–the corruption is complete. As stupefying Russia affairs of the last 4 years (in reality much longer) testify to–the hole is too deep. Hopefully some instinct of preservation left in the US (or combined West) will help to avoid a global war.
Isn’t capitalism also getting something for nothing?
Proof?
“Alone the fact that one may not question the Jewish “holocaust” and that Jewish pressure has inflicted laws on democratic societies to prevent questions—while incessant promotion and indoctrination of the same averredly incontestable ‘holocaust’ occur—gives the game away. It proves that it must be a lie. Why else would one not be allowed to question it? Because it might offend the “survivors”? Because it “dishonors the dead”? Hardly sufficient reason to outlaw discussion. No, because the exposure of this leading lie might precipitate questions about so many other lies and cause the whole ramshackle fabrication to crumble.”
- Gerard Menuhin / righteous Revisionist Jew, son of famous violinist
I wasn’t so much asking about the numbers per se as support for the following statement of yours:
I do not consider Robert Conquest anything but hysterical ideologue who is not a historian
Is there a critical review of his work (in English or French) that you can recommend?
https://www.amazon.com/Life-Terror-Stalins-Russia-1934-1941/dp/0300074425
You may also try this, which while not directly critical but gives a real retort to people of precisely such "historic" quality as Conquest or Beavor.
https://www.amazon.com/Soviet-Casualties-Combat-Twentieth-Century/dp/1853672807
Sadly, the best debate on the issue is in Russian. In general, most, not all, written in the Anglophone historiography about Russia's 20th century history is bunk.
That is like asking Bibi Netanyahu for his views of Hezbollah's Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah.
This pathetic liar will smear anyone who does not go along with his Stalinist fantasies.
Including people of the caliber of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, for obvious reasons...
All Stalinists hate Solzhenitsyn.
P.S. yes, Solzhenitsyn got the numbers wrong, not his fault, since he had no access to archival records...
which are known by various scholars to not tell the full tale of the tape, since they are incomplete/unreliable.
In the 90-s, when the censorship in Western MSM was not as pervasive, when the Guardian still allowed comments to most articles, I read an interesting comment to an article discussing the fall of communism. I don’t remember the exact words, but the gist was that if the system based on naked greed won, while the system based on equality and mutual help lost, why would that make anyone happy?
The equality of the people in communism came at the expense of the rich. The phony equality of the people in the west – multiculturalism comes at the expense of the poor.
In communism the rich were vilified, and in the phony west, the rich were glorified for their “generosity” when they invented multiculturalism – which didn’t cost them a cent. Communism was mainly resisted by the rich – who were branded as evil.
Coincidentally, those who resist multiculturalism are also branded as evil, but they are usually not the rich – because the rich passed with flying colors as being humanitarians for bringing such a humane idea to life.
Multiculturalism was invented for the purpose of fooling the masses into believing that their overlords are “humane” and that there is no need to reach for their wallets in order to facilitate a real equality.
Anon from TN
A single person, no matter who, couldn’t have achieved that w/o the country (meaning a lot of people in it) being ripe for Bolshevik takeover. The country was prepared by gross mismanagement of Nicolas II and every PM after his resignation, including Kerensky.
"...the country (meaning a lot of people in it) being ripe..." Not so many, really. A motivated few. Motivated by Lenin.
See, The Bolsheviks: The Intellectual and Political History of the Triumph of Communism in Russia, by Adam Ulam (and a crew of graduate researchers).
Anon from TN
Well, I was born in the USSR. I have both US and Russian citizenship, and can vote in Russian presidential elections. All I have to do for that is drive from Nashville to Atlanta (about three and a half hours highway driving each way) with my Russian passport. I’ve never voted in Russian elections before, but maybe now is the time.
As a scientist, I have a lot of issues with Putin’s regime ruining the education and science in Russia. However, I also have a lot of issues with Grudinin’s demagoguery: he says a lot of things that must be attractive for the voters, but he never tells how he plans to achieve them. Nationalizing natural resources, confiscating what the oligarchs stole, and stopping capital flight would require a lot of things, including making rouble non-convertible, tighter border controls, etc. All this comes in a package. Just like you cannot be “a little bit pregnant”, you cannot pick what you like and skip what you don’t. His speeches suggest that he either does not understand it, which means that he isn’t qualified, or does not acknowledge what he understands, which means that he is a liar. So, I cannot trust him either way. Am I missing something?
Sounds a bit like Bernie Sanders.
How did Putin do this?
There can be little doubt that much of the nation has fallen into decline, worse even than the ZUSA, although it also showed the vast potential for rapid growth. It was generally agreed that the sanctions have been a blessing for the Russian economy and many people interviewed felt that life was better under communism. I recommend the series but the 3rd episode is probably the most informative due to featuring life in Moscow and the West of Russia.
www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b096sbzx/episodes/guide
And I think it's an exageration - all these consequences which you've put in your package.
Look for ex. to China. Yes, that will put some limitations on some economic relations, but I see no reason to consider it as new Iron Curtain. BTW the West's successfully already built one around us.
But again:
- I see that Putin leads country to nowhere, his activities are convergent series of actions having a social clash at the end. So the sooner we'll break this chain - the better.
- I'm not fond of Grudinin, but he represents a team I trust to.
There is always a risk to vote for, say "good relations with Russia" and get Trump at the end. Yes, it's risky and everyone should make a decision. Who knows -). Maybe.
You know mine decision and it's up to you to make yours.
PS: I do understand that Putin won't allow anybody to displace him. The min goal is to show him the realities.
PPS: Having in mind the difficulties for you to vote you can just be above the fray in Nashville
I do not consider Robert Conquest anything but hysterical ideologue who is not a historian
Is there a critical review of his work (in English or French) that you can recommend?
Not directly that I know of, but this may help somewhat in setting more reliable bearings:
https://www.amazon.com/Life-Terror-Stalins-Russia-1934-1941/dp/0300074425
You may also try this, which while not directly critical but gives a real retort to people of precisely such “historic” quality as Conquest or Beavor.
https://www.amazon.com/Soviet-Casualties-Combat-Twentieth-Century/dp/1853672807
Sadly, the best debate on the issue is in Russian. In general, most, not all, written in the Anglophone historiography about Russia’s 20th century history is bunk.
A single person, no matter who, couldn’t have achieved that w/o the country (meaning a lot of people in it) being ripe for Bolshevik takeover. The country was prepared by gross mismanagement of Nicolas II and every PM after his resignation, including Kerensky.
Sorry. Lenin.
“…the country (meaning a lot of people in it) being ripe…” Not so many, really. A motivated few. Motivated by Lenin.
See, The Bolsheviks: The Intellectual and Political History of the Triumph of Communism in Russia, by Adam Ulam (and a crew of graduate researchers).
Well, I was born in the USSR. I have both US and Russian citizenship, and can vote in Russian presidential elections. All I have to do for that is drive from Nashville to Atlanta (about three and a half hours highway driving each way) with my Russian passport. I’ve never voted in Russian elections before, but maybe now is the time.
As a scientist, I have a lot of issues with Putin’s regime ruining the education and science in Russia. However, I also have a lot of issues with Grudinin’s demagoguery: he says a lot of things that must be attractive for the voters, but he never tells how he plans to achieve them. Nationalizing natural resources, confiscating what the oligarchs stole, and stopping capital flight would require a lot of things, including making rouble non-convertible, tighter border controls, etc. All this comes in a package. Just like you cannot be “a little bit pregnant”, you cannot pick what you like and skip what you don’t. His speeches suggest that he either does not understand it, which means that he isn’t qualified, or does not acknowledge what he understands, which means that he is a liar. So, I cannot trust him either way. Am I missing something?
“he says a lot of things that must be attractive for the voters, but he never tells how he plans to achieve them.”
Sounds a bit like Bernie Sanders.
Exactly. And Bernie turned out to be a fraud, too. Endorsed corrupt to the core Hillary. Probably for a consideration.
“Truth is knowable…”
Are you so sure?
John was 6′ tall and 200lbs. and stepped in front of a bus. Measurable.
Was John distracted and unaware, or committing suicide? Or, did his heart fail before or after impact? Or, was he pushed by an unseen hand? Etc. Probably not knowable.
This is one simple incident. Most of discussion here is about complex events with multiple actors with distinct motivations.
A single person, no matter who, couldn’t have achieved that w/o the country (meaning a lot of people in it) being ripe for Bolshevik takeover. The country was prepared by gross mismanagement of Nicolas II and every PM after his resignation, including Kerensky.
No argument. But without Lenin Bolsheviks would not take power neither them would win Civil war. After all everybody thought at the time of April thesis that Vladimir Iliich lost it. I just tried to put into the shortest possible way the edge Bolsheviks had. Without him they would not.
Well, I was born in the USSR. I have both US and Russian citizenship, and can vote in Russian presidential elections. All I have to do for that is drive from Nashville to Atlanta (about three and a half hours highway driving each way) with my Russian passport. I’ve never voted in Russian elections before, but maybe now is the time.
As a scientist, I have a lot of issues with Putin’s regime ruining the education and science in Russia. However, I also have a lot of issues with Grudinin’s demagoguery: he says a lot of things that must be attractive for the voters, but he never tells how he plans to achieve them. Nationalizing natural resources, confiscating what the oligarchs stole, and stopping capital flight would require a lot of things, including making rouble non-convertible, tighter border controls, etc. All this comes in a package. Just like you cannot be “a little bit pregnant”, you cannot pick what you like and skip what you don’t. His speeches suggest that he either does not understand it, which means that he isn’t qualified, or does not acknowledge what he understands, which means that he is a liar. So, I cannot trust him either way. Am I missing something?
As a scientist, I have a lot of issues with Putin’s regime ruining the education and science in Russia.
How did Putin do this?
With education, it was a death by a thousand cuts. School is pushed away from the old Soviet model, where the students were required to learn something, to the American model, where no knowledge is required: the students are basically taught to feel good about themselves. The failure of the US school education is well known. Next, entrance exams at the Universities were replaced by a SAT-like test (Unified State Exam). Everyone knows that SAT (or GRE, for that matter) scores have no predictive value whatsoever (I was on our grad school admissions committee for many years, I know this first-hand). Besides, things were further complicated by cheating, so that in some regions the scores were unbelievably high, even though the students were unbelievably ignorant. This “feel good” model gradually seeped into higher education, so now a diploma from most Universities means exactly nothing. Besides, the class size in schools and Universities keeps being increased along with the workloads for teachers, to “save funds”, making it virtually impossible for them to provide decent education to their students.
In science, which was not too good in Soviet times, at least in biology that I know about, Putin’s “reform” of the Academy of Sciences did even more damage. First, the assets of the academy were placed under a special agency consisting of “effective managers”, essentially taking away from scientists any say in these matters. Second, relatively respectable Academy of Sciences (where at least some members were real productive scientists) was merged with medical and agricultural academies, both of which had a lot lower standards. Finally, scarce resources were directed to bureaucracy-conceived projects like Skolkovo, where the bureaucrats expected to create world-class labs. Naturally, those resources were wasted, while starving the rest of the research community of funding. Only a true bureaucrat could believe that you can build a mountain peak w/o the mountain. No top science is possible w/o the massive bulk of many labs, as nobody can predict what is going to lead to scientific breakthroughs. Bureaucrats are the least qualified people for that, but they are ignorant enough to believe that they can.
I can run in this vein forever, but what’s the point?
Are you so sure?
John was 6' tall and 200lbs. and stepped in front of a bus. Measurable.
Was John distracted and unaware, or committing suicide? Or, did his heart fail before or after impact? Or, was he pushed by an unseen hand? Etc. Probably not knowable.
This is one simple incident. Most of discussion here is about complex events with multiple actors with distinct motivations.
Causality can always be established. In your particular example–with a development of medicine we may relatively soon indeed read mind. Hell, already today some really funny things are done and read, including from the corpses’ brains. But we have to be very specific which causalities really matter and which are not–if John’s death, however regrettable, is limited (obviously Monarchs are not killed by buses) is a localized event, death of millions of people could be researched and causalities established. Hell, I just delivered to you Tolstoy’s War and Peace concept of Differential of History, LOL. But on a more practical and technical issue–that is how reliability of complex technological systems are learned. In human case, of course, we always have this stochastic factor which is always present.
Whether random (stochastic) or not, war/peace is sociological, psychological, economical (and economics ain't a science, either).
"causalities established" Sure, you can say if Jane died of starvation or a bullet, but as to WHY, I think you only enforced my point. If these things were "knowable" there wouldn't be so many arguments about historical "facts."
Sounds a bit like Bernie Sanders.
Anon from TN
Exactly. And Bernie turned out to be a fraud, too. Endorsed corrupt to the core Hillary. Probably for a consideration.
Sounds a bit like Bernie Sanders.
Yes, but Trump as well. Demanding further increases in military spending, and buying off enough Dem and RINO support for the new budget by also further increasing domestic spending.
With no major cuts in military or non-military spending proposed by Trump and most in Congress, we are merely heading to a terrible outcome — bankruptcy, hyperinflation to “monetize” the debt, repudiation of the debt, or massive tax increases to pay the increasing interest on the debt — a bit more slowly than Bernie and crew would have gotten us there. Maybe.
In fairness to Trump, if he were actually allowed to close the southern border to illegal entrants, some government spending would be avoided in the form of the increased police, prosecutorial, court, prison, and ICE resources needed to deal with the crime committed by illegal aliens. But that probably wouldn’t make up for the hundreds of billions of extra dollars that Trump and the two crooked parties just added to annual fed gov (over-)spending.
A single person, no matter who, couldn’t have achieved that w/o the country (meaning a lot of people in it) being ripe for Bolshevik takeover. The country was prepared by gross mismanagement of Nicolas II and every PM after his resignation, including Kerensky.
And then, of course, this very unpleasant to some ardent supporters of RKMP (hint–Govorukhin’s sappy sentimental a-historic BS) fact of Russian officerdom being radically split with huge part of highest and senior Russian officers going to serve with Bolsheviks. And why so? Well, because all those Whites for the most part were on payroll of British, French and other military-intelligence-political outlets and were viewed as traitors. Why would, as an example, a brilliant legendary Russian commander General Brusilov end up a Chief Inspector of RKKA? What about no less legendary heroic General Karbyshev–a Cossak and an exemplary military intelligent apart from being a man of incredible stoicism. And the list goes on and on, and on. Somehow huge numbers of Russian officers didn’t want to fight for Western beneficiaries’ interests. Enough to take also on the list of Tsarists Orders of brilliant Shaposhinikov, a Tsarist officers. So, yeah, how those talented and very capable officers ended up fighting Whites is a huge secret in the West.
There is no secret at all, they have been drafted in the new Red Army. Their loyalty was ensured by the political officers who directly supervised them and by the threats to their families. As the loyalty of the Army was ensured by the 'blocking units'.
Of course patriotism cannot be excluded. A strong motivator was the Polish attack in 1919.
We’re not talking about technological systems.
Whether random (stochastic) or not, war/peace is sociological, psychological, economical (and economics ain’t a science, either).
“causalities established” Sure, you can say if Jane died of starvation or a bullet, but as to WHY, I think you only enforced my point. If these things were “knowable” there wouldn’t be so many arguments about historical “facts.”
Agree with everything you say except “The Socialist left has no answers now.”
The answer has been and always will be More and more 3rd World migrants to alter the demographic of the host Western Country. It will not stop as each elected official/”leader” in any Western Country keep bringing in more and more. The question is when will the indigenous population of the host country say enough and mean it.
The difference would be that Hitler, even if he had a Jewish grandfather (which was only a rumor, anyway) made every effort to hide it. It would not have been a good mark with the electorate. Mr. Grudinin boasts about it, perhaps hoping to ingratiate himself with a sector of the electorate.
Russia is NOT a Nazi Germany; it always had non-ethnic-Russians in the power since arrival of Rurik. Jews are integrated in Russia like they were in Spain, by intermarriage. Zhirinovsky, much acclaimed and supported by my nationalist esteemed colleague and friend, had a Jewish father; Sobchak said she has Jewish ancestry. Practically everybody one meets in Moscow says (sooner or later) that he has Jewish ancestry.
In my view, there is nothing disqualifying to be a president in that, and there is no need to be coy about it, or about any ancestry. You know that Pushkin's ancestry did not diminish his gift or the Russian people's love of him. The same is true about Vladimir Lenin, whose great-grandfather had been baptised out of Jews. Russians like Jews, - perhaps Ukrainians or Moldovans do not share this feeling, but I am a native of Russia with perfectly Jewish name, never ever experienced Russian negative attitude to Jews so claimed by some Jewish chauvinists.
Whether random (stochastic) or not, war/peace is sociological, psychological, economical (and economics ain't a science, either).
"causalities established" Sure, you can say if Jane died of starvation or a bullet, but as to WHY, I think you only enforced my point. If these things were "knowable" there wouldn't be so many arguments about historical "facts."
Of course we are not, that is why I underscored a stochastic nature of human activities. Yet, there is, obviously, a deterministic factor in it too. Robert Wyatt named his (and others) band Soft Machine for a reason.;-)
But many already are knowable. It is just that one has to be a Kwisatz Haderach to process so much information into knowledge intellectually. That is the whole point that a “feeling” which, for now I limit myself to Leo Tolstoy, makes the truth–such as Natasha’s dance, or Prince Andrei’s monologue on the eve of Borodino is this stochastic factor captured. In the end, even combat models use stochastic coefficients–for morale, for intellect, culture etc. Why did Nikolai Rostov experience a feeling of joy seeing a cannonball exploding at Shoengraben, why did Gastello guide his aircraft into German echelon with munitions at the railroad station. These are not some unexplained things–they can be explained and often are explained and they constitute this causality.
Direct deaths accruing to the Bolsheviks 1917-1953 = about ~20 million, of which the great majority are due to the famines of 1921-22 (~5 million), the early 1930s (~7 million), and 1947 (~1 million); plus ~1-2 million each accruing from: The Red Terror; The Great Terror; destruction of the kulaks; Gulags; the various ethnic deportations.
Total demographic losses within the territories of the former Russian Empire due to “external causes” (wars, famine, terror, etc.) = ~110 million.
Total demographic losses attributable to WW2 = 44 million
Subtract the two figures, and you indeed get around 60-70 million demographic losses attributable to Communism.
I know two very reliable sources of these numbers: 1) off the wall; 2) out of thin air.
Attributable is a very elastic word: you can 'attribute' pretty much anything to WW2.
Directly and indirectly killed during WW2 is something like 20 to 26.6 million.
The guesstimate figure that was used before was 20 million, until Russia's academy of sciences did a detailed study and came up with the 26.6 figure.
Someone by the name of Marko Marjanović @Russia-Insider came up with the figure of 25.3 million. So how was 44 million estimated?
Interruption of natural growth, in addition to the actual losses?
Loss of all those millions of young men (and women) who did not marry and have children?
Premature deaths due to stress of WW2?One can come up with all sorts of estimates and 'attribute' them to WW2.
Same with Communism.
How did Putin do this?
Anon from TN
With education, it was a death by a thousand cuts. School is pushed away from the old Soviet model, where the students were required to learn something, to the American model, where no knowledge is required: the students are basically taught to feel good about themselves. The failure of the US school education is well known. Next, entrance exams at the Universities were replaced by a SAT-like test (Unified State Exam). Everyone knows that SAT (or GRE, for that matter) scores have no predictive value whatsoever (I was on our grad school admissions committee for many years, I know this first-hand). Besides, things were further complicated by cheating, so that in some regions the scores were unbelievably high, even though the students were unbelievably ignorant. This “feel good” model gradually seeped into higher education, so now a diploma from most Universities means exactly nothing. Besides, the class size in schools and Universities keeps being increased along with the workloads for teachers, to “save funds”, making it virtually impossible for them to provide decent education to their students.
In science, which was not too good in Soviet times, at least in biology that I know about, Putin’s “reform” of the Academy of Sciences did even more damage. First, the assets of the academy were placed under a special agency consisting of “effective managers”, essentially taking away from scientists any say in these matters. Second, relatively respectable Academy of Sciences (where at least some members were real productive scientists) was merged with medical and agricultural academies, both of which had a lot lower standards. Finally, scarce resources were directed to bureaucracy-conceived projects like Skolkovo, where the bureaucrats expected to create world-class labs. Naturally, those resources were wasted, while starving the rest of the research community of funding. Only a true bureaucrat could believe that you can build a mountain peak w/o the mountain. No top science is possible w/o the massive bulk of many labs, as nobody can predict what is going to lead to scientific breakthroughs. Bureaucrats are the least qualified people for that, but they are ignorant enough to believe that they can.
I can run in this vein forever, but what’s the point?
This article is too absurd to believe. Who on earth heard of this Gru guy before ? Him beating Putin in the elections ? You must be joking.
Can you provide some support for this, preferably from a non-ideological source?
Easy.
I’ve done a very simple research of my own a few years back. I created a poll asking how many distant relatives perished in Gulag vs how many were killed in the war, regardless of military or civilian status.
A simple generational statistical model relying on the known estimate of war deaths gave me the numbers very close to the official ones.
Only someone without common sense, or with no correct historical context would believe in 40, 60 or 100 million.
Disclaimer: my grandfather died in 1937, so I have no reason to minimize the deaths from the purges.
Total demographic losses within the territories of the former Russian Empire due to "external causes" (wars, famine, terror, etc.) = ~110 million.
Total demographic losses attributable to WW2 = 44 million
Subtract the two figures, and you indeed get around 60-70 million demographic losses attributable to Communism.
Anon from TN
I know two very reliable sources of these numbers: 1) off the wall; 2) out of thin air.
Is this still about “163 million”? If so, my fault for not recognizing that.
@ how those talented and very capable officers ended up fighting Whites
There is no secret at all, they have been drafted in the new Red Army. Their loyalty was ensured by the political officers who directly supervised them and by the threats to their families. As the loyalty of the Army was ensured by the ‘blocking units’.
Of course patriotism cannot be excluded. A strong motivator was the Polish attack in 1919.
Whatever, the Russian revolution should have stayed at home. Their propaganda and Jewish commie subservices and dissidents in the rest of the world have done untold damage to every country in the world except for Japan, Saudi Kuwait and a few other countries that never permitted communism and liberal propaganda.
Total demographic losses within the territories of the former Russian Empire due to "external causes" (wars, famine, terror, etc.) = ~110 million.
Total demographic losses attributable to WW2 = 44 million
Subtract the two figures, and you indeed get around 60-70 million demographic losses attributable to Communism.
{Total demographic losses attributable to WW2 = 44 million}
Attributable is a very elastic word: you can ‘attribute’ pretty much anything to WW2.
Directly and indirectly killed during WW2 is something like 20 to 26.6 million.
The guesstimate figure that was used before was 20 million, until Russia’s academy of sciences did a detailed study and came up with the 26.6 figure.
Someone by the name of Marko Marjanović @Russia-Insider came up with the figure of 25.3 million.
So how was 44 million estimated?
Interruption of natural growth, in addition to the actual losses?
Loss of all those millions of young men (and women) who did not marry and have children?
Premature deaths due to stress of WW2?
One can come up with all sorts of estimates and ‘attribute’ them to WW2.
Same with Communism.
It is indeed. Stalinist/Soviet “historiography” of the WW II period is even more laughable though.
Nothing can be further from the truth. In fact I believe that the Red Army solders could well be the original hippies.
When the Red Army reached Germany, their solders had enough of war. What happened next could probably be best described with the hippie slogan “Make love, not war”. That was obviously the motto of the Red Army soldiers.
It’s been scientifically proven that voting is one of the basic human needs. If you deprive a person from voting for long enough time, they can develop a psychosis. In order to prevent this, the Red Army engaged in series of amoral acts that can best be described as orgy.
While the actions of the Nazi’s when they invaded USSR has been described by many as “orgy of violence”, the Russians being more conservatively minded, stuck with the more classical type of orgy as a payback to the Germans.
There is no secret at all, they have been drafted in the new Red Army. Their loyalty was ensured by the political officers who directly supervised them and by the threats to their families. As the loyalty of the Army was ensured by the 'blocking units'.
Of course patriotism cannot be excluded. A strong motivator was the Polish attack in 1919.
Right, the Bolshevik army was loaded with commissars who had the power to arrest, imprison and execute dissenters.
Whatever, the Russian revolution should have stayed at home. Their propaganda and Jewish commie subservices and dissidents in the rest of the world have done untold damage to every country in the world except for Japan, Saudi Kuwait and a few other countries that never permitted communism and liberal propaganda.
I do not consider Robert Conquest anything but hysterical ideologue who is not a historian
Is there a critical review of his work (in English or French) that you can recommend?
You are asking a Stalinist propagandist for his views on Robert Conquest? Are you kidding me?
That is like asking Bibi Netanyahu for his views of Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah.
This pathetic liar will smear anyone who does not go along with his Stalinist fantasies.
Including people of the caliber of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, for obvious reasons…
All Stalinists hate Solzhenitsyn.
P.S. yes, Solzhenitsyn got the numbers wrong, not his fault, since he had no access to archival records…
which are known by various scholars to not tell the full tale of the tape, since they are incomplete/unreliable.
P.S. yes, Solzhenitsyn got the numbers wrong, not his fault, since he had no access to archival records…
Okay, can you suggest a source that is "objective"? Are you saying that Conquest is?
Total demographic losses within the territories of the former Russian Empire due to "external causes" (wars, famine, terror, etc.) = ~110 million.
Total demographic losses attributable to WW2 = 44 million
Subtract the two figures, and you indeed get around 60-70 million demographic losses attributable to Communism.
How one gets this number? Demographic forecast? Does the estimate assume that there would be no abortions and people would stop smoking and did a lot of exercising?
Another misconception about the Russians which is hanging over their heads since the events in Germany in 1945 – is that they are militant, violent brutes.
Nothing can be further from the truth. In fact I believe that the Red Army solders could well be the original hippies.
When the Red Army reached Germany, their solders had enough of war. What happened next could probably be best described with the hippie slogan “Make love, not war”. That was obviously the motto of the Red Army soldiers.
It’s been scientifically proven that voting is one of the basic human needs. If you deprive a person from voting for long enough time, they can develop a psychosis. In order to prevent this, the Red Army engaged in series of amoral acts that can best be described as orgy.
While the actions of the Nazi’s when they invaded USSR has been described by many as “orgy of violence”, the Russians being more conservatively minded, stuck with the more classical type of orgy as a payback to the Germans.
*Not* the easiest subject matter to get out of mind.
Conquest’s work is not perfect, no. Although he revised numbers, etc, as archival material became available.
That said, you should not laugh.
When you write “hysterical ideologue who is not a historian”, it is as if you wrote that line while looking at yourself in the mirror.
Hmm… except Hitler did NOT have a Jewish grandfather, that being just one of many falsehoods told about the man.
See Fälschung, Dichtung und Wahrheit über Hitler und Stalin, by Werner Maser, 2004.
Wow, did you spend more than a hundred years in a coma? Then welcome back! But the world has changed. First, it was established beyond reasonable doubt that “the protocols” you are talking about were cooked up by the secret police of the Russian tsar, Nicolas II. Second, if you want to learn the truth about GULAG (or at least part of it), you don’t want to read Solzhenitsyn (who, judging by his life history, very likely was a KGB informer), you want to read Varlam Shalamov (his “Kolyma stories”), who was there as an inmate and is honest. Third, the numbers you cite are totally fantastic, as they do not gibe with the population figures in Russia under the tsar, in the USSR, and in all the countries it broke into. Just read something before you slip back into a coma, please.
And yet they remain so accurate when it comes to describing current events. Much as the Jewish Coudenhove-Kalergi Plan and Oded Yinon Plan do to explain current events.
Oh. And then there’s this:
Nahum Goldmann, leading Zionist and the founder and longtime president of the World Jewish Congress:
“The historical mission of our world revolution is to rearrange a new culture of humanity to replace the previous social system. This conversion and re-organization of global society requires two essential steps: firstly, the destruction of the old established order, secondly, design and imposition of the new order. The first stage requires elimination of all frontier borders, nationhood and culture, public policy ethical barriers and social definitions, only then can the destroyed old system elements be replaced by the imposed system elements of our new order.
The first task of our world revolution is Destruction. All social strata and social formations created by traditional society must be annihilated, individual men and women must be uprooted from their ancestral environment, torn out of their native milieus, no tradition of any type shall be permitted to remain as sacrosanct, traditional social norms must only be viewed as a disease to be eradicated, the ruling dictum of the new order is; nothing is good so everything must be criticized and abolished, everything that was, must be gone.
The forces preserving traditional society are “free market capitalism” in the social economic realm, and “democracy” in the mental political realm. The capitalist free market does not fight against the old economic order, nor does democracy lead a fierce hot battle against the forces of reaction which oppose the new order, therefore our transformative work will be imposed through the unifying principle of the militaristic spirit, the negative task of destroying the old established order will be completely solved and finished only when the all the human masses are all forcibly collectivized as uniformed soldiers under imposed mass-conformity of new order culturing.
After destruction of the old order, construction of the new order is a larger and more difficult task. We will have torn out the old limbs from their ancient roots in deep layers, social norms will be lying disorganized and anarchic so they must be blocked against new cultural forms and social catagories naturally re-emerging. The general masses will have been first persuaded to join as equals in the first task of destroying their own traditional society and economic culture, but then the new order must be forcibly established through people again being divided and differentiated only in accordance with the new pyramidal hierarchical system of our imposed global monolithic new world order.
Capitalism must be condemned as a fundament misfortune caused by the wealth of capitalist power exploiting the false separation between the high rulers and the oppressed exploited masses. The masses must be induce to repudiate the concept of personal wealth and personal rights, this second task will also be solved only by virtue of the great guiding principle of the subordinating militaristic spirit in which superior ranks impose order on inferiors, which will bring the true aristocratic principle of “might is right” in the new world order: “those who can rule – shall rule”.
What are these semi-coherent ravings supposed to mean? Sounds like a parody on Lenin, pretty much like the Book of Mormon sounds like an angry parody on the Bible.
Nothing can be further from the truth. In fact I believe that the Red Army solders could well be the original hippies.
When the Red Army reached Germany, their solders had enough of war. What happened next could probably be best described with the hippie slogan “Make love, not war”. That was obviously the motto of the Red Army soldiers.
I see you’ve been reading Thomas Goodrich’s ‘Hellstorm’ book.
*Not* the easiest subject matter to get out of mind.
I notice that in its "predictions" section, the site in question not just prominently but exclusively questions astrologers, mystics, and clairvoyants. Which should give one some idea of its usefulness and reliability. The "victory" of defeat in WW1, Communist democide, civil war, prodrazvyorstka, dismemberment of the Russian nation, a decade's worth of economic progress that would have happened anyway, etc., etc.
mr shamir needs to respond to this. this is great.
Anon from TN
What are these semi-coherent ravings supposed to mean? Sounds like a parody on Lenin, pretty much like the Book of Mormon sounds like an angry parody on the Bible.
A Jewish Defector Warns America: Benjamin Freedman Speaks on Zionism
Well, I was born in the USSR. I have both US and Russian citizenship, and can vote in Russian presidential elections. All I have to do for that is drive from Nashville to Atlanta (about three and a half hours highway driving each way) with my Russian passport. I’ve never voted in Russian elections before, but maybe now is the time.
As a scientist, I have a lot of issues with Putin’s regime ruining the education and science in Russia. However, I also have a lot of issues with Grudinin’s demagoguery: he says a lot of things that must be attractive for the voters, but he never tells how he plans to achieve them. Nationalizing natural resources, confiscating what the oligarchs stole, and stopping capital flight would require a lot of things, including making rouble non-convertible, tighter border controls, etc. All this comes in a package. Just like you cannot be “a little bit pregnant”, you cannot pick what you like and skip what you don’t. His speeches suggest that he either does not understand it, which means that he isn’t qualified, or does not acknowledge what he understands, which means that he is a liar. So, I cannot trust him either way. Am I missing something?
Not knowing much about Russia, I recently watched Simon Reeve’s 3 part BBC series on it. I don’t trust the BBC at all, in fact I loathe it, but I have to say it was very well done, very informative and it seemed even handed. Many people truly adore Putin but many others complained about him playing favourites with cronies, most of them super-rich.
There can be little doubt that much of the nation has fallen into decline, worse even than the ZUSA, although it also showed the vast potential for rapid growth. It was generally agreed that the sanctions have been a blessing for the Russian economy and many people interviewed felt that life was better under communism. I recommend the series but the 3rd episode is probably the most informative due to featuring life in Moscow and the West of Russia.
There can be little doubt that much of the nation has fallen into decline, worse even than the ZUSA, although it also showed the vast potential for rapid growth. It was generally agreed that the sanctions have been a blessing for the Russian economy and many people interviewed felt that life was better under communism. I recommend the series but the 3rd episode is probably the most informative due to featuring life in Moscow and the West of Russia.
What was so ‘informative’ about the life in Moscow? His interview with a nincompoop ‘protester’, or his jabs at ‘corruption’ and Putin? Or his innuendo that the emergency lane on Moscow streets is ‘free’ for ‘people with connections’?
I tend to think of Putin as a smart man acting in Russia's best interests but the people being interviewed actually live there and would know better than I do. The cheesemaker seemed like a good, patriotic and industrious guy but he was very critical of Putin and he would know better than I would.
The fast car using the empty, centre lane on the contested freeway was a luxury vehicle not an emergency vehicle and the Russian taxi driver commented on why that is.
To me this is called information which is why I used the word informative. I don't imagine it to be the last word in a nation over 5000 miles wide with a population of around 150 million and it was only 3 hours of television but it was much better than 99% of the shit produced in the ZUSA, I'm sure you'll agree.
No, Seraphim; I’ve meant that in his days many people with Jewish grandfather served in top positions in the Reich. An admiral comes to mind, but there were many.
Russia is NOT a Nazi Germany; it always had non-ethnic-Russians in the power since arrival of Rurik. Jews are integrated in Russia like they were in Spain, by intermarriage. Zhirinovsky, much acclaimed and supported by my nationalist esteemed colleague and friend, had a Jewish father; Sobchak said she has Jewish ancestry. Practically everybody one meets in Moscow says (sooner or later) that he has Jewish ancestry.
In my view, there is nothing disqualifying to be a president in that, and there is no need to be coy about it, or about any ancestry. You know that Pushkin’s ancestry did not diminish his gift or the Russian people’s love of him. The same is true about Vladimir Lenin, whose great-grandfather had been baptised out of Jews. Russians like Jews, – perhaps Ukrainians or Moldovans do not share this feeling, but I am a native of Russia with perfectly Jewish name, never ever experienced Russian negative attitude to Jews so claimed by some Jewish chauvinists.
True enough. I lived in the USSR until 1991. Russians like to tell jokes about Jews, but this almost never transfers to the personal level. Most of the stories about “discrimination of Jews” are told by Jews trying to get something for free upon emigration to the US or Israel. People without scruples lie because of their ulterior motives. That’s about it.
There is maybe 1% of crazies with primeval nationalist agenda, but most countries have more than that. E. g., Ukraine is notorious for its widespread anti-semitism, particularly among those seeking Ukrainian “independence”. An interesting vignette: the Schwartzbard trial was a sensational 1927 French murder trial in which Sholom Schwartzbard was accused of murdering the Ukrainian immigrant and head of the Ukrainian government-in-exile Symon Petlura. While the defendant fully admitted to the crime, in the end the trial turned on accusations of Petlura's responsibility for the massive 1919–1920 pogroms in Ukraine during which Schwartzbard had lost all 15 members of his family. Schwartzbard was acquitted.
With education, it was a death by a thousand cuts. School is pushed away from the old Soviet model, where the students were required to learn something, to the American model, where no knowledge is required: the students are basically taught to feel good about themselves. The failure of the US school education is well known. Next, entrance exams at the Universities were replaced by a SAT-like test (Unified State Exam). Everyone knows that SAT (or GRE, for that matter) scores have no predictive value whatsoever (I was on our grad school admissions committee for many years, I know this first-hand). Besides, things were further complicated by cheating, so that in some regions the scores were unbelievably high, even though the students were unbelievably ignorant. This “feel good” model gradually seeped into higher education, so now a diploma from most Universities means exactly nothing. Besides, the class size in schools and Universities keeps being increased along with the workloads for teachers, to “save funds”, making it virtually impossible for them to provide decent education to their students.
In science, which was not too good in Soviet times, at least in biology that I know about, Putin’s “reform” of the Academy of Sciences did even more damage. First, the assets of the academy were placed under a special agency consisting of “effective managers”, essentially taking away from scientists any say in these matters. Second, relatively respectable Academy of Sciences (where at least some members were real productive scientists) was merged with medical and agricultural academies, both of which had a lot lower standards. Finally, scarce resources were directed to bureaucracy-conceived projects like Skolkovo, where the bureaucrats expected to create world-class labs. Naturally, those resources were wasted, while starving the rest of the research community of funding. Only a true bureaucrat could believe that you can build a mountain peak w/o the mountain. No top science is possible w/o the massive bulk of many labs, as nobody can predict what is going to lead to scientific breakthroughs. Bureaucrats are the least qualified people for that, but they are ignorant enough to believe that they can.
I can run in this vein forever, but what’s the point?
This is a field where I absolutely agree with you. Eltsin + Putin almost defeated Russian education and science. This should be changed ASAP.
Well, I was born in the USSR. I have both US and Russian citizenship, and can vote in Russian presidential elections. All I have to do for that is drive from Nashville to Atlanta (about three and a half hours highway driving each way) with my Russian passport. I’ve never voted in Russian elections before, but maybe now is the time.
As a scientist, I have a lot of issues with Putin’s regime ruining the education and science in Russia. However, I also have a lot of issues with Grudinin’s demagoguery: he says a lot of things that must be attractive for the voters, but he never tells how he plans to achieve them. Nationalizing natural resources, confiscating what the oligarchs stole, and stopping capital flight would require a lot of things, including making rouble non-convertible, tighter border controls, etc. All this comes in a package. Just like you cannot be “a little bit pregnant”, you cannot pick what you like and skip what you don’t. His speeches suggest that he either does not understand it, which means that he isn’t qualified, or does not acknowledge what he understands, which means that he is a liar. So, I cannot trust him either way. Am I missing something?
AFAIK you are biologist? Does it mean you also are economist etc ?
I’m not an economist neither I’m a scientist. I just got high technical education in Soviet times.
And I think it’s an exageration – all these consequences which you’ve put in your package.
Look for ex. to China. Yes, that will put some limitations on some economic relations, but I see no reason to consider it as new Iron Curtain. BTW the West’s successfully already built one around us.
But again:
- I see that Putin leads country to nowhere, his activities are convergent series of actions having a social clash at the end. So the sooner we’ll break this chain – the better.
- I’m not fond of Grudinin, but he represents a team I trust to.
There is always a risk to vote for, say “good relations with Russia” and get Trump at the end. Yes, it’s risky and everyone should make a decision.
Who knows -). Maybe.
You know mine decision and it’s up to you to make yours.
PS: I do understand that Putin won’t allow anybody to displace him. The min goal is to show him the realities.
PPS: Having in mind the difficulties for you to vote you can just be above the fray in Nashville
I am certainly not an economist. Being a scientist, I understand my limitations. However, the example of China actually refutes your argument. First, China has much stricter border controls than Russia. Second, China has severe censorship, unlike Russia. Third, Chinese currency yuan (official name is renminbi) is not freely convertible, unlike Russian rouble. At any money-changing booth in NY or Washington airport you can exchange your roubles for dollars and back, but you cannot exchange yuan. You can change dollars for yuan only inside China (been there, done that). Despite all this, China has huge problems of oligarchs, corruption, and capital flight. They put corrupt officials on trial and shoot them all the time, yet most high-ranking Chinese bureaucrats are corrupt and have millions salted away in foreign banks.
That is like asking Bibi Netanyahu for his views of Hezbollah's Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah.
This pathetic liar will smear anyone who does not go along with his Stalinist fantasies.
Including people of the caliber of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, for obvious reasons...
All Stalinists hate Solzhenitsyn.
P.S. yes, Solzhenitsyn got the numbers wrong, not his fault, since he had no access to archival records...
which are known by various scholars to not tell the full tale of the tape, since they are incomplete/unreliable.
You are asking a Stalinist propagandist for his views on Robert Conquest? Are you kidding me? …
P.S. yes, Solzhenitsyn got the numbers wrong, not his fault, since he had no access to archival records…
Okay, can you suggest a source that is “objective”? Are you saying that Conquest is?
What exactly do you mean by 'objective'? Why isn't Conquest 'objective'? Is Soviet propaganda 'objective'?
Is 'objective' only what I like?
No, Seraphim, it was Bolshevik Russia which started the Polish-Bolshevik War 1919-1920, with the Red Army attacking Vilna (today Vilnius) on Jan. 4th 1919. Lenin himself declared on the WKP(b) congress in September 1920 that it was Bolshevik Russia which attacked Poland.
That is like asking Bibi Netanyahu for his views of Hezbollah's Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah.
This pathetic liar will smear anyone who does not go along with his Stalinist fantasies.
Including people of the caliber of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, for obvious reasons...
All Stalinists hate Solzhenitsyn.
P.S. yes, Solzhenitsyn got the numbers wrong, not his fault, since he had no access to archival records...
which are known by various scholars to not tell the full tale of the tape, since they are incomplete/unreliable.
Yes, Solzhenitsyn did have access to archival records under Khrushchev, although not for a very long time.
Oh give us a break with your bullshit: what is economic justice….oh its trickery for (horror) “redistribution”. Bollocks. Its about workers earning wages that have NOT been stagnant for 30 years. Its about not allowing cartels such as pharmcueticals and medical insurance to feast off the withering finances of the middle classes. I could go on–and on, but I know when I hear the word (horror) “redistribution” I’m dealing with a dog for the oligarchic Interest. Hope your loyalty is properly… compensated.
True, there were many scoundrels among lower Tsarist army officers that changed spontaneously to Bolsheviks, but the white generals who served Bolsheviks did not have choice if they didn’t want to be shot after being tortured, often together with their families. Fighting in the ranks of the Whites was not considered a betrayal of Russia, read Tsvetaeva’s ‘Lebedinyi Stan’. Quite the contrary, Bolsheviks were the German agents, their ‘coup d’état’ known as ‘October Revolution’ was organised and carried out with the huge money received from Germany and later from Jewish bankers from abroad.
All these details have been known from the very beginning of the revolution (there was no secret at all).
“Abroad” means America. The ‘Germans’ who put the money in were the Jewish banking family Warburg from Hamburg. Max Warburg, the head of that firm was an advisor to Kaiser Wilhelm II and remained the board of the German Reichsbank until 1935. His brothers Paul and Felix, emigrated to America at the end of the 19th century, where they joined the ‘Kuhn, Loeb & Co’. (Paul is the creator of the Federal Reserve). Felix married the daughter of Jacob Schiff, a professed hater of Russia, who financed the Japanese in the war with Russia, the revolutionary propaganda among the Russian POW, and finally Trotsky. A family affair.
All these details have been known from the very beginning of the revolution (there was no secret at all).
With education, it was a death by a thousand cuts. School is pushed away from the old Soviet model, where the students were required to learn something, to the American model, where no knowledge is required: the students are basically taught to feel good about themselves. The failure of the US school education is well known. Next, entrance exams at the Universities were replaced by a SAT-like test (Unified State Exam). Everyone knows that SAT (or GRE, for that matter) scores have no predictive value whatsoever (I was on our grad school admissions committee for many years, I know this first-hand). Besides, things were further complicated by cheating, so that in some regions the scores were unbelievably high, even though the students were unbelievably ignorant. This “feel good” model gradually seeped into higher education, so now a diploma from most Universities means exactly nothing. Besides, the class size in schools and Universities keeps being increased along with the workloads for teachers, to “save funds”, making it virtually impossible for them to provide decent education to their students.
In science, which was not too good in Soviet times, at least in biology that I know about, Putin’s “reform” of the Academy of Sciences did even more damage. First, the assets of the academy were placed under a special agency consisting of “effective managers”, essentially taking away from scientists any say in these matters. Second, relatively respectable Academy of Sciences (where at least some members were real productive scientists) was merged with medical and agricultural academies, both of which had a lot lower standards. Finally, scarce resources were directed to bureaucracy-conceived projects like Skolkovo, where the bureaucrats expected to create world-class labs. Naturally, those resources were wasted, while starving the rest of the research community of funding. Only a true bureaucrat could believe that you can build a mountain peak w/o the mountain. No top science is possible w/o the massive bulk of many labs, as nobody can predict what is going to lead to scientific breakthroughs. Bureaucrats are the least qualified people for that, but they are ignorant enough to believe that they can.
I can run in this vein forever, but what’s the point?
Agree.
I am really impressed by this article.
The analysis of the differences between the Bolsheviks left and the Western left is so striking that it is for me like a flash.
Thank you.
Thank you again.
When I read what the author had to say about Mensheviks, Bolshewiks and jews I did not trust my lying eyes.
His hypothesis about social progress in the rest of the world and Bolshevism is not completely untrue, but only if you look at western Germany during the cold war period: the panic of the western German’s western masters when confronted with the military might of the Soviet Union was such, that practically all genocidal ideas were quickly scrapped, all dreams of further French expansion into German territory were scrapped as well and German rearmament became priority of the day. Those tank divisions were needed and duly provided.
Result: western Germans ironically have Stalin to thank not only for their sheer physical survival, but also for a material wellbeing quite unparalleled on this planet and political freedom not enjoyed in most of the victor nations.
Thus, as stopped clocks are wont to, the auther is not completely wrong in this case.
Fake quote. Anyone who believes it please contact me as I am a Nigerian Prince and I need their help.
P.S. yes, Solzhenitsyn got the numbers wrong, not his fault, since he had no access to archival records…
Okay, can you suggest a source that is "objective"? Are you saying that Conquest is?
@source that is “objective”
What exactly do you mean by ‘objective’? Why isn’t Conquest ‘objective’? Is Soviet propaganda ‘objective’?
Is ‘objective’ only what I like?
Is ‘objective’ only what I like?
You are totally misreading my question. I did not say he was not objective, I was simply asking if the commenter (who evidently sees critics of Conquest, at least those in this thread, as "Stalinist") whether Conquest could be seen as an "objective" source.
There is a huge discrepancy in the range of reported (or claimed) Soviet deaths -- one could say, at considerable risk no doubt, that it makes the debate over Holocaust figures seem trivial -- and I am just trying to make some sense out of it.
This is true, and it is the one episode of German military history I find truly shameful.
For reasons that might be profitably discussed, it is also the one shameful German act that is rarely mentioned.
Perhaps nobody understands the significance. Perhaps nobody wants to look into that abyss.
Jordan B. Peterson: "Be individuals!"
JBP's fandom: "Yes! You're terrific!"
Jordan Peterson is a product of the cradle-to-grave propaganda bubble to which Americans have been subjected for several generations now. Not a surprise that he comes from that other fiefdom of the zionists (Canada).
MegaCuck Jordan Peterson Supports Jewish Supremacy
Sigmund Freud, Psychoanalysis, and the War on the West
What are these semi-coherent ravings supposed to mean? Sounds like a parody on Lenin, pretty much like the Book of Mormon sounds like an angry parody on the Bible.
There are other sources that corroborate the information.
A Jewish Defector Warns America: Benjamin Freedman Speaks on Zionism
What exactly do you mean by 'objective'? Why isn't Conquest 'objective'? Is Soviet propaganda 'objective'?
Is 'objective' only what I like?
What exactly do you mean by ‘objective’? Why isn’t Conquest ‘objective’? Is Soviet propaganda ‘objective’?
Is ‘objective’ only what I like?
You are totally misreading my question. I did not say he was not objective, I was simply asking if the commenter (who evidently sees critics of Conquest, at least those in this thread, as “Stalinist”) whether Conquest could be seen as an “objective” source.
There is a huge discrepancy in the range of reported (or claimed) Soviet deaths — one could say, at considerable risk no doubt, that it makes the debate over Holocaust figures seem trivial — and I am just trying to make some sense out of it.
After the opening of the archives, those huge figures of 60 million plus, to my knowledge, are no longer advanced. In his revised work, Conquest talks about, if memory serves, something in the range of 15-20 million.
As I have said, the archival records do not tell us everything. There are many gaps.
Also, it is a matter of what is included as deaths caused by the Lenin/Stalin regimes; for instance, many Stalinists simply exclude the deaths from the man made famines in the Caucasus, Ukraine and elsewhere, because, acc to them, at the time, those things simply happened... or it was simply a case of mismanagement, etc.
I personally also attribute many of the deaths, both military and civilian, during the war, to the Stalin regime; this is because of its policies that helped bring about the war in Poland, which the S.U participated in, and later, the Soviet-German clash itself. Plus many of the policies during the war, such as re POWs for instance, insured a lot of unnecessary losses.
Anyway, which book would I recommend? This is tough, best to read from several, but here is a couple of ideas;
Stalin: New Biography of a Dictator by Oleg V. Khlevniuk.
Scorched Earth: Stalin's Reign of Terror by Jörg Baberowski.
I was chatting with a woman today who also watched it, neither of us had any idea just how primitive life was in the rural areas, even in the west of the country. The protester had lived in her humble little apartment her whole life and was being moved out against her wishes and was just standing alone in the street holding her pathetic little sign and was bothering nobody but it was enough to get her arrested and charged with a crime. She wasn’t shot dead in the street by police like Justine Damon was in Minnesota but she had little recourse all the same.
I tend to think of Putin as a smart man acting in Russia’s best interests but the people being interviewed actually live there and would know better than I do. The cheesemaker seemed like a good, patriotic and industrious guy but he was very critical of Putin and he would know better than I would.
The fast car using the empty, centre lane on the contested freeway was a luxury vehicle not an emergency vehicle and the Russian taxi driver commented on why that is.
To me this is called information which is why I used the word informative. I don’t imagine it to be the last word in a nation over 5000 miles wide with a population of around 150 million and it was only 3 hours of television but it was much better than 99% of the shit produced in the ZUSA, I’m sure you’ll agree.
There is no secret at all, they have been drafted in the new Red Army. Their loyalty was ensured by the political officers who directly supervised them and by the threats to their families. As the loyalty of the Army was ensured by the 'blocking units'.
Of course patriotism cannot be excluded. A strong motivator was the Polish attack in 1919.
Sure, somehow Japanese, British, American, Czech, just to name a few, invasion of Russia doesn’t count. But looks like you never heard about this small historic fact.
Russia is NOT a Nazi Germany; it always had non-ethnic-Russians in the power since arrival of Rurik. Jews are integrated in Russia like they were in Spain, by intermarriage. Zhirinovsky, much acclaimed and supported by my nationalist esteemed colleague and friend, had a Jewish father; Sobchak said she has Jewish ancestry. Practically everybody one meets in Moscow says (sooner or later) that he has Jewish ancestry.
In my view, there is nothing disqualifying to be a president in that, and there is no need to be coy about it, or about any ancestry. You know that Pushkin's ancestry did not diminish his gift or the Russian people's love of him. The same is true about Vladimir Lenin, whose great-grandfather had been baptised out of Jews. Russians like Jews, - perhaps Ukrainians or Moldovans do not share this feeling, but I am a native of Russia with perfectly Jewish name, never ever experienced Russian negative attitude to Jews so claimed by some Jewish chauvinists.
Shafirov comes to mind immediately.
I am encouraged that you, Sergey and a few other persons understand what I say.
Many guys are so brainwashed by anticommunist propaganda that it makes no sense to argue, esp as they have no names, just anons or nicks. I reply only to people with authenticated profile, life is too short to argue with trolls with their "Stalin's Jews killed six hundred million Russians".
That said, you should not laugh.
When you write "hysterical ideologue who is not a historian", it is as if you wrote that line while looking at yourself in the mirror.
You, again. Well, since you are of pure Aryan bloods, you should really take pains in studying who was in latter part of Conquest’s career pushing his ideas. Needless to say that those institutions were of the, to put it mildly, neocon orientation. Conquest was NOT anti-communist–this BS is bought today only by morons–he was certifiable, to the point of hysteria, Russophobe. He helped to propagate the ideas which today are used widely in the US especially against the background of Russiagate. Go and preach your gospels elsewhere.
- Rohm was an overweight, ugly-faced homosexual (...later murdered by Hitler).
- Himmler was a myopic chickens___t with a malformed skull who could not stand the sight of blood (...while he organized and supervised the murder of millions).
- Goering was a drug addict overweight swine.
- Goebbels was a little runt with a club foot and strangely shaped head who murdered his 5 children (....because he knew what he and his Nazi buddies had done to their victims' children and was afraid that his children would be similarly treated ....)Lots of 'pure Aryans' in Nazi leadership for sure.
What a pathetic clown you are... not a serious person at all.
As for R. Conquest, I've only read one of his books, the revised edition of The Great Terror: A Reassessment, which seems good. One can compare what is in it with the works from other historians to be able to gauge it.
But my point was not to defend Conquest, no need for that, but to point out that YOU are guilty of the very things you accuse Conquest of... and that as a highly biased Stalinist propagandist, you are certainly not a credible source to evaluate Conquest's work, or, for that matter, any other historian detailing the horrific crimes committed by the regime.
After having read the comments, I will add:
This paper is excellent in making a distinction between the Western left and the real left. In France today the western left is called “la gauche caviar” and it matches what is being told of the western left.
The other left willing to improve the workers life has for me commit a major mistake as it has generated a hate feeling within the workers against the elite, and a terror feeling within the elite against the workers. Hate and terror have been very detrimental to Russia after the revolution and to Germany at the end of the WW I.
In France the communists were expecting “le grand soir” , the evening where they would cut the heads of the bourgeois.
All this is wrong.
The only system having tried to reconcile workers and elite, making them both understand that they need each others, was the Nazi system.
Of course the Nazi system has been totally wrong in dealing with the jewish community and the German paid the price for it. But their approach to the social issu was better than the communist’s one.
Today with the automation, the need for people has disapeared and the elite is searching how to reduce the population. The elite is at war with people and the western left flirting with the elite is criminal.
Russia is NOT a Nazi Germany; it always had non-ethnic-Russians in the power since arrival of Rurik. Jews are integrated in Russia like they were in Spain, by intermarriage. Zhirinovsky, much acclaimed and supported by my nationalist esteemed colleague and friend, had a Jewish father; Sobchak said she has Jewish ancestry. Practically everybody one meets in Moscow says (sooner or later) that he has Jewish ancestry.
In my view, there is nothing disqualifying to be a president in that, and there is no need to be coy about it, or about any ancestry. You know that Pushkin's ancestry did not diminish his gift or the Russian people's love of him. The same is true about Vladimir Lenin, whose great-grandfather had been baptised out of Jews. Russians like Jews, - perhaps Ukrainians or Moldovans do not share this feeling, but I am a native of Russia with perfectly Jewish name, never ever experienced Russian negative attitude to Jews so claimed by some Jewish chauvinists.
Anon from TN
True enough. I lived in the USSR until 1991. Russians like to tell jokes about Jews, but this almost never transfers to the personal level. Most of the stories about “discrimination of Jews” are told by Jews trying to get something for free upon emigration to the US or Israel. People without scruples lie because of their ulterior motives. That’s about it.
There is maybe 1% of crazies with primeval nationalist agenda, but most countries have more than that. E. g., Ukraine is notorious for its widespread anti-semitism, particularly among those seeking Ukrainian “independence”. An interesting vignette: the Schwartzbard trial was a sensational 1927 French murder trial in which Sholom Schwartzbard was accused of murdering the Ukrainian immigrant and head of the Ukrainian government-in-exile Symon Petlura. While the defendant fully admitted to the crime, in the end the trial turned on accusations of Petlura’s responsibility for the massive 1919–1920 pogroms in Ukraine during which Schwartzbard had lost all 15 members of his family. Schwartzbard was acquitted.
Two questions for Shamir…?
1. Who, that is anyone legit in the Palestinian resistance movement would vouch for Israel Shamir…?
2. Who that is anyone in Russian political circles or commentariat would vouch for Israel Shamir…?
Enough Said…
Shamir is as fake a three dollar bill…
Israel Shamir is a Zionist agent whose real contacts are within Mossad and Shin Bet…
That he is still fooling the odd yokel here on Unz is rather pathetic…[although I notice the majority aren't buying his bologna...]
Counterpunch dropped him years ago…ask yourself why…?
They are staunchly pro-Palestinian…
He keeps yapping about some ‘Grand Deal’ that Putin agreed to when taking over in 1999…?
What deal…?
Shamir is dreaming in technicolor…
No, Putin can’t have everything his way…which is unfortunate…because he would sweep out the dirt and rot that is keeping Russia back…but he’s working on it…
It even took Stalin 15 years to take control of Russia’s Central Bank…
Once Putin does that…and I believe he will in his next term…then Russia’s liberation will be complete…
PS: Interesting that Shamir is cheering for this ‘Gru’ character who is soggy milquetoast compared to Putin…fortunately this total clown has no chance of being elected…
Also note here how Mossad Man Shamir casts doubt on the whole fairness of the Russian democratic process…
Go home to your home country Shamir…nobody needs you in Russia…nor cares about your scribblings…
You are too hard on Mr. Shamir. He sure twisted the truth a bit, being partial to that fake communist Mr. Gru, but probably w/o malice.
And I think it's an exageration - all these consequences which you've put in your package.
Look for ex. to China. Yes, that will put some limitations on some economic relations, but I see no reason to consider it as new Iron Curtain. BTW the West's successfully already built one around us.
But again:
- I see that Putin leads country to nowhere, his activities are convergent series of actions having a social clash at the end. So the sooner we'll break this chain - the better.
- I'm not fond of Grudinin, but he represents a team I trust to.
There is always a risk to vote for, say "good relations with Russia" and get Trump at the end. Yes, it's risky and everyone should make a decision. Who knows -). Maybe.
You know mine decision and it's up to you to make yours.
PS: I do understand that Putin won't allow anybody to displace him. The min goal is to show him the realities.
PPS: Having in mind the difficulties for you to vote you can just be above the fray in Nashville
Anon from TN
I am certainly not an economist. Being a scientist, I understand my limitations. However, the example of China actually refutes your argument. First, China has much stricter border controls than Russia. Second, China has severe censorship, unlike Russia. Third, Chinese currency yuan (official name is renminbi) is not freely convertible, unlike Russian rouble. At any money-changing booth in NY or Washington airport you can exchange your roubles for dollars and back, but you cannot exchange yuan. You can change dollars for yuan only inside China (been there, done that). Despite all this, China has huge problems of oligarchs, corruption, and capital flight. They put corrupt officials on trial and shoot them all the time, yet most high-ranking Chinese bureaucrats are corrupt and have millions salted away in foreign banks.
{… of pure Aryan bloods…..}
Yeah, thems Nazi leaders being worshiped by neo-Hitlerite Hitler apologists, surely were of alleged ‘pure Aryan blood’.
- Hitler was no 6-foot tall blue-eyed blond.
- Rohm was an overweight, ugly-faced homosexual (…later murdered by Hitler).
- Himmler was a myopic chickens___t with a malformed skull who could not stand the sight of blood (…while he organized and supervised the murder of millions).
- Goering was a drug addict overweight swine.
- Goebbels was a little runt with a club foot and strangely shaped head who murdered his 5 children (….because he knew what he and his Nazi buddies had done to their victims’ children and was afraid that his children would be similarly treated ….)
Lots of ‘pure Aryans’ in Nazi leadership for sure.
Yawnn…
What a pathetic clown you are… not a serious person at all.
As for R. Conquest, I’ve only read one of his books, the revised edition of The Great Terror: A Reassessment, which seems good. One can compare what is in it with the works from other historians to be able to gauge it.
But my point was not to defend Conquest, no need for that, but to point out that YOU are guilty of the very things you accuse Conquest of… and that as a highly biased Stalinist propagandist, you are certainly not a credible source to evaluate Conquest’s work, or, for that matter, any other historian detailing the horrific crimes committed by the regime.
Are we seeing an application of Godwin's Law ("As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Hitler approaches")?
1. Who, that is anyone legit in the Palestinian resistance movement would vouch for Israel Shamir...?
2. Who that is anyone in Russian political circles or commentariat would vouch for Israel Shamir...?
Enough Said...
Shamir is as fake a three dollar bill...
Israel Shamir is a Zionist agent whose real contacts are within Mossad and Shin Bet...
That he is still fooling the odd yokel here on Unz is rather pathetic...[although I notice the majority aren't buying his bologna...]
Counterpunch dropped him years ago...ask yourself why...?
They are staunchly pro-Palestinian...
He keeps yapping about some 'Grand Deal' that Putin agreed to when taking over in 1999...?
What deal...?
Shamir is dreaming in technicolor...
No, Putin can't have everything his way...which is unfortunate...because he would sweep out the dirt and rot that is keeping Russia back...but he's working on it...
It even took Stalin 15 years to take control of Russia's Central Bank...
Once Putin does that...and I believe he will in his next term...then Russia's liberation will be complete...
PS: Interesting that Shamir is cheering for this 'Gru' character who is soggy milquetoast compared to Putin...fortunately this total clown has no chance of being elected...
Also note here how Mossad Man Shamir casts doubt on the whole fairness of the Russian democratic process...
Go home to your home country Shamir...nobody needs you in Russia...nor cares about your scribblings...
Anon from TN
You are too hard on Mr. Shamir. He sure twisted the truth a bit, being partial to that fake communist Mr. Gru, but probably w/o malice.
You are too hard on Mr. Shamir. He sure twisted the truth a bit, being partial to that fake communist Mr. Gru, but probably w/o malice.
Sorry but you don’t know Shamir like I do…[and I'm not the only one who knows his true colors...but you won't find them on this website...]
Frankly, I don’t know much about Mr. Shamir. Seems like he does not know much about Russia, even though he says he lived there.
Is ‘objective’ only what I like?
You are totally misreading my question. I did not say he was not objective, I was simply asking if the commenter (who evidently sees critics of Conquest, at least those in this thread, as "Stalinist") whether Conquest could be seen as an "objective" source.
There is a huge discrepancy in the range of reported (or claimed) Soviet deaths -- one could say, at considerable risk no doubt, that it makes the debate over Holocaust figures seem trivial -- and I am just trying to make some sense out of it.
Listen, the reason why I say that Martyanov is a Stalin/Soviet propagandist is bc, unlike you, I have had several “debates” with this individual in the past, and so I know it.
After the opening of the archives, those huge figures of 60 million plus, to my knowledge, are no longer advanced. In his revised work, Conquest talks about, if memory serves, something in the range of 15-20 million.
As I have said, the archival records do not tell us everything. There are many gaps.
Also, it is a matter of what is included as deaths caused by the Lenin/Stalin regimes; for instance, many Stalinists simply exclude the deaths from the man made famines in the Caucasus, Ukraine and elsewhere, because, acc to them, at the time, those things simply happened… or it was simply a case of mismanagement, etc.
I personally also attribute many of the deaths, both military and civilian, during the war, to the Stalin regime; this is because of its policies that helped bring about the war in Poland, which the S.U participated in, and later, the Soviet-German clash itself. Plus many of the policies during the war, such as re POWs for instance, insured a lot of unnecessary losses.
Anyway, which book would I recommend? This is tough, best to read from several, but here is a couple of ideas;
Stalin: New Biography of a Dictator by Oleg V. Khlevniuk.
Scorched Earth: Stalin’s Reign of Terror by Jörg Baberowski.
Anon from TN
Frankly, I don’t know much about Mr. Shamir. Seems like he does not know much about Russia, even though he says he lived there.
1. Who, that is anyone legit in the Palestinian resistance movement would vouch for Israel Shamir...?
2. Who that is anyone in Russian political circles or commentariat would vouch for Israel Shamir...?
Enough Said...
Shamir is as fake a three dollar bill...
Israel Shamir is a Zionist agent whose real contacts are within Mossad and Shin Bet...
That he is still fooling the odd yokel here on Unz is rather pathetic...[although I notice the majority aren't buying his bologna...]
Counterpunch dropped him years ago...ask yourself why...?
They are staunchly pro-Palestinian...
He keeps yapping about some 'Grand Deal' that Putin agreed to when taking over in 1999...?
What deal...?
Shamir is dreaming in technicolor...
No, Putin can't have everything his way...which is unfortunate...because he would sweep out the dirt and rot that is keeping Russia back...but he's working on it...
It even took Stalin 15 years to take control of Russia's Central Bank...
Once Putin does that...and I believe he will in his next term...then Russia's liberation will be complete...
PS: Interesting that Shamir is cheering for this 'Gru' character who is soggy milquetoast compared to Putin...fortunately this total clown has no chance of being elected...
Also note here how Mossad Man Shamir casts doubt on the whole fairness of the Russian democratic process...
Go home to your home country Shamir...nobody needs you in Russia...nor cares about your scribblings...
Well spoken. Until I read Shamirs article, I didn’t even know this Gru guy existed. Him winning the Presidential elections ? Laughable. Even Western websites never mentioned this Gru guy. Shamirs entire presentation on Gru and Russias past history is one gigantic piece of misrepresentation, like stating that Mensheviks were made up of Zionists and Bolsheviks of Russians, when in fact 80 % of communist commisars were made of of Zionists, who also controlled the Bolsheviks when they appeared.
The Menshevik vs. Bolshevik BS that Shamir ladles out is but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this big time Zionist prevaricator...
Why doesn't he answer the two questions I posed...?
Because every legit person in the Palestinian resistance knows him for what he is...he has no credibility whatsoever with the very people he claims to be championing...go figure...
After the opening of the archives, those huge figures of 60 million plus, to my knowledge, are no longer advanced. In his revised work, Conquest talks about, if memory serves, something in the range of 15-20 million.
As I have said, the archival records do not tell us everything. There are many gaps.
Also, it is a matter of what is included as deaths caused by the Lenin/Stalin regimes; for instance, many Stalinists simply exclude the deaths from the man made famines in the Caucasus, Ukraine and elsewhere, because, acc to them, at the time, those things simply happened... or it was simply a case of mismanagement, etc.
I personally also attribute many of the deaths, both military and civilian, during the war, to the Stalin regime; this is because of its policies that helped bring about the war in Poland, which the S.U participated in, and later, the Soviet-German clash itself. Plus many of the policies during the war, such as re POWs for instance, insured a lot of unnecessary losses.
Anyway, which book would I recommend? This is tough, best to read from several, but here is a couple of ideas;
Stalin: New Biography of a Dictator by Oleg V. Khlevniuk.
Scorched Earth: Stalin's Reign of Terror by Jörg Baberowski.
Your arguments remind me of old Indian tale about few blind and an elephant. You are acting like on of those blinds who was touching part of the elephant proclaiming that elephant looked like particular part he was touching. Regarding you it is worse. You are touching fake parts and making claims about particular period of Russia history without knowing previous history and causes of the events you are trying to discuss. 63 million was fake number and so is 20 million. Trying to lump together everyone who died in the course of every single event of the time on Bolsheviks. You fail to touch rolling Russian famines of 19-20 Th centuries before 1917, peasant question, intervention and white movement part in atrocities and also how come that after collectivization and that last famine there was no more famines. Looks like you are touching wrong part and making wrong conclusions.
Thanks for your comment…
The Menshevik vs. Bolshevik BS that Shamir ladles out is but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this big time Zionist prevaricator…
Why doesn’t he answer the two questions I posed…?
Because every legit person in the Palestinian resistance knows him for what he is…he has no credibility whatsoever with the very people he claims to be championing…go figure…
This guy Grudinin looks very kurdish, like someone from south of the Caucasus. Like Stalin and Peter the Great.
Oh, yes, I never heard. Russian history is a secret known only by Soviet Russians. But the “huge secret in the West” you were talking about (how the Tsarist officers ended up fighting in the Red Army) is not. They simply have been conscripted or rather re-mobilized and their obedience guaranteed by the politruk, and by holding their families hostages. The commissars had to “establish the family status of former officers among command personnel and inform each of them, by signed order, that any treachery or treason will cause the arrest of their families… They are each taking upon themselves responsibility for their families”. Trotsky claimed that they would be “squeezed like lemons, then thrown away”. The Red Army of the workers and peasants volunteers was immediately augmented by conscription (June 1918), more than 250,000 Imperial Army veterans being drafted into the Red Army. Conscription was also much helped by the CHEKA.
What a pathetic clown you are... not a serious person at all.
As for R. Conquest, I've only read one of his books, the revised edition of The Great Terror: A Reassessment, which seems good. One can compare what is in it with the works from other historians to be able to gauge it.
But my point was not to defend Conquest, no need for that, but to point out that YOU are guilty of the very things you accuse Conquest of... and that as a highly biased Stalinist propagandist, you are certainly not a credible source to evaluate Conquest's work, or, for that matter, any other historian detailing the horrific crimes committed by the regime.
@you… of pure Aryan bloods
Are we seeing an application of Godwin’s Law (“As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Hitler approaches”)?
Thank God for clear thinking and decent intellectuals like Mr. Anatoly and Dr. Fikre!!!
I take it, the Earth is flat, right?
Very prescient analysis. The defection of the Democratic Party from the economic concerns of labor, is exemplified by their nominee, who famously argued to Wall Street in one of her exposed speeches, “How would going after Wall Street advance LGBTQ?”
Anon from TN
I take it, the Earth is flat, right?
Andrei, are you in the Facebook? I would like to be in touch – I liked your military-related writing, would like to follow.
I am encouraged that you, Sergey and a few other persons understand what I say.
Many guys are so brainwashed by anticommunist propaganda that it makes no sense to argue, esp as they have no names, just anons or nicks. I reply only to people with authenticated profile, life is too short to argue with trolls with their “Stalin’s Jews killed six hundred million Russians”.
Considering that white movement was bankrolled and armed by Western powers and there was intervention don’t you give a thought that many former Russian officers and specialists enrolled and fought for Red because of patriotism and because they saw Red acting in Russia national interests. Do you really believe your own pathetic theory that Cheka and politruks in that time were capable of controlling and holding hostages that many people? What about service provided by unwilling and forced to fight instead doing willingly and with motivation other than being forced. Yes, considering what I see, I notice few non Russian or at least not Soviet union born and educated people understand Russian history. It takes a lot more to know Russian history than reading few books here and there written by people with agenda.
I am encouraged that you, Sergey and a few other persons understand what I say.
Many guys are so brainwashed by anticommunist propaganda that it makes no sense to argue, esp as they have no names, just anons or nicks. I reply only to people with authenticated profile, life is too short to argue with trolls with their "Stalin's Jews killed six hundred million Russians".
Hi Israel. No, I do not have any social media accounts other than my blog, I am also on Skype and I have e-mail, that is about it. I should be in Moscow and St.Petersburg fairly soon too. My e-mail is rather generic: Smoothiex12@gmail.com
Exactly.
But that is precisely the “level” of most Western Russia “experts”.
well damn. that just killed the point in the article, it is deader than a roadkill.
God speed! Vacation? You seem like zachastil. We are planning to go new year.
This response from Australia I have received by email from Tony Ryan:
Gidday Adam
I am both flabbergasted and illuminated. Your article was a revelation that has profoundly changed my entire attitude to the Russian Revolution of 1917; to Communism and socialism in Euro-Asia; to the relationship between global Left and Right and role interpretations thereof; and finally, to Putin himself.
I hope that article gets on-published everywhere because I suspect it will one day be recognised as THE pivotal cameo master-portrait of Russia and the Bolsheviks as they really were; and also a guide to understanding the politics of Russia today. And, LOL I have just discovered I am a Bolshevik. I was previously seriously misinformed about the role of the Mensheviks… compliments of the Zionist control over extant recorded history in Australia and NZ (Rupert Murdoch and Frank Lowy).
That was easily the most educational article I have ever read. And the timing could not have been more perfect.
You would be excused for thinking that nothing could be more peripheral to the two issues you most frequently appear to focus on: Middle East and Russia; but I would be grateful if you would suspend skepticism for a moment and consider my claim that both regions will soon be greatly impacted on by events in Australia.
First, Australia may very soon disengage from the Australian-American defense (war) alliance.
Secondly, Australia may soon deliver a series of ultimatums to Israel.
Obviously, I need to elaborate: The US is currently maneuvering to establish an ICBM platform in north Australia, thirty Ks inland from Nhulunbuy in Arnhem Land. To avoid fatal electoral opposition it has made its stealthy entre as a civilian aerospace enterprise, amid much excitement and government PR laudits. Having investigated this for the local Aboriginal politician, MLA Yingiya Guyula, on the issue of adequacy of consultation between Aboriginal language groups, I uncovered enough evidence which, in the current context of:
Likely Guam/Okinawa US base abandonment, and
Current NT build-up of 2000 US marines in Darwin,
Plus a military airfield in Tindal (Katherine),
A submarine base in Darwin harbour, and
Etchelon satellite bases in nearby Shoal Bay and Middle Point, and
Use of a submarine base in Darwin;
… it is no great stretch to imagine they also want the only suitable and available deep water harbour of Melville Bay (Arnhem), which is currently leased by the Rio Tinto bauxite mine and processing plant.
Australians are being kept in the dark by our ever-treasonous government. I, of course, am poised to publish the truth. But I also have another eleven stories which will have similar strategic impact on government.
I anticipate that an increasingly disillusioned and exasperated electorate will finally expel the Yanks; as strongly recommended by former Prime Minister, Malcolm Fraser. This will be extremely significant for China and Russia in terms of deployment strategy. And, whichever Russian candidate reads the situation most accurately will have forged great inroads into Russian internal political domination.
Meanwhile, although Australia has always been an unconditional ally of Israel’s, that nation’s apartheid policies, annexation of the West Bank, brutal treatment of Palestinians, interference in US politics, and terrorist activities, has finally alienated the Australian Labor Party, which has now dumped Israel.
With the future formation of a new political and ideological paradigm in Australia, featuring rejection of Israel and the US’s Pentagon, this will entirely reshape the balance of power in the Asia/Pacific, the Americas, and Russia will be holding several ace cards, not least of which will be Brics.
If things go as planned, the new Australia will be (to borrow Russian parlance) fully Bolshevik… with Free Trade abandoned, manufacturing and domestic food production tariff-protected, immigration curtailed, multiculturalism dumped, a peoples bank once again established, the Rothschild control over the Reserve Bank of Australia severed, the 8 petroleum distillation plants revived, the big four oil companies expelled, fuel prices dropped from $1.40 per litre to 12 cents per litre, and unemployment reduced from 50% to 0% over three years. That will make Australia a friendly non-aligned nation, as far as Russia is concerned.
So, Adam, me old mate, if you are ever in a position to yarn with Paul Grudinin, please let him know he has a natural ally living in Australia. An an unabashed revolutionary.
My attitude to any and all issues can be gauged by perusal of my website oziz4oziz.com/ and the page titled “How Aust lost 4 million jobs”. From the elevated vantage point provided by your article, my website is a virtual Bolshevik manifesto
Once again, Adam, congratulations on your magnificent article. I hope Paul Grudinin appreciates the international profile you have just created for him. And the new fan that is me.
Kindest regards
Tony Ryan
Nhulunbuy
Arnhem Land, NT
Australia
PS If you want to read the rocket base article, let me know.
Nah, last time it was Summer 2016. Plus, some class-mates “meeting” is in store, granted I will not drink too much.;-) You know, I am not exactly spring chicken anymore, LOL.
French translation
http://plumenclume.org/blog/321-gru-un-trump-en-version-russe
Italian translation
https://comedonchisciotte.org/tag/paul-n-grudinin/
I am not much younger but has to keep up. I am young dad
I did not deny the patriotic motive. You fight a straw man. What I said, and that’s nevertheless well established,was that it was not the only motive. The Revolution, the Civil War, the Red Terror, the tensions between the line of ‘internationalism’ and that of ‘socialism in one country’, remain a grey area of history. To see them only in black and white (should we say red and white? – anyhow it was not ‘rosy’) is too simplistic.
Putin prefers Aramco to Trump’s sword dance
http://www.atimes.com/article/putin-prefers-aramco-trumps-sword-dance/
Extracts –