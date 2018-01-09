A Dubious Patriotism

Methinks that, for the good of the country, it is time that the “Alt-Right,” those bitterly hostile to our Latin-America population, stop and think. There is a difference between opposing further immigration, a good idea, and constantly attacking American citizens.
Many good reasons existed for preventing massive immigration from the south. But it happened. Some forty-five million legal Hispanics (whatever exactly the word means) are now in America, mostly citizens. They show no signs of leaving. They cannot be deported. Their children become citizens. It is unlikely that many of the (very vaguely) estimated twelve million illegals will be deported or chased out.
Given this reality, the question becomes, or should become, what to do to, for, with, or about these people? The future of the country very much depends on the answer.
A beginning would be not to turn them into another dysfunctional, hostile racial minority–which is exactly what the Alt-Right seems bent on doing. Blacks, thirteen percent of the population, appear irremediably angry, with obvious untoward consequences. If the Alt-Right can make another seventeen percent into internal enemies, it will be the end of anything recognizable as America.
Yet from the organs of the Alt-Right–VDare, Breitbart News, and so on–comes a drumbeat to the effect that Latin-Americans are stupid, filthy, lazy, criminal, and parasitic. Mr. Trump, hostile to Mexico and Mexicans, has called them “rapists,” which resonates in Latin America much as Hillary’s “deplorables” speech did in Middle America. We have hysterical books painting them as the end of civilization and human decency. (Ann Coulter’s ¡Adios, America! The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country into a Third World Hellhole comes to mind.)
Yet from the Alt-Right comes no suggestion of practical policy toward the permanent Latin population. Hatred is not a policy.
The choices available to the country, other than doing nothing, are to encourage, or to discourage, assimilation. For the good of the United States, assimilation seems much the better choice. Diversity is almost always a disaster, but, if you already have it, and it is not going to leave, the best hope is to assimilate it, to encourage the diverse to move into the middle class and stop being very diverse.
Can Latin Americans be assimilated? Maybe, maybe not. Walking around Los Angeles, San Antonio, Houston, or in Chicago, where relations seem entirely amicable, suggests “yes.” The “not” arises largely from the possibility that the combined influence of the Alt-Right and black racial animosity will drive young Latin men into the current anti-white insanity.
My own experience suggests that assimilation can be accomplished. In these matters I may have more experience than most of the Alt-Right. I have lived in Mexico for sixteen years. My wife is Mexican, we speak Spanish in the home, and we have toured the country from one end to the other. I have traveled extensively in all the countries of South America except Paraguay and Venezuela. Nowhere (with the exception perhaps of parts of Central America) have I seen the hellholes imagined–I might almost say “fervently desired”–by the Alt-Right. Lima, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Bogotá, Montevideo and many others are modern cities, with airlines, telecommunications, skyscrapers, and so on. Hellholes? I wonder whether Miss. Coulter has been in Latin America.
On the site of American Renaissance, which takes a very dim view of Latin-Americans, I have seen links to a pair of studies by the Pew Research Center. The first, from 2013, found that 89% of American-born Latins are proficient in English. astonishing as sunrise. The second found that succeeding generations are losing their identification as Hispanics, also hardly a surprise, and also that intermarriage is high. Is this not assimilation?
America’s various minorities are not identical. The Latins are Christian, speak a European language, do not drive airplanes into buildings or shoot up homosexual nightclubs, do not have Brown Lives Matter or the Knockout Game, do not mutilate their daughters or discourage them from going to university, do not engage in honor killings.
Consider a not-very-hypothetical Rosa born of illegal parents in Los Angeles, age nineteen, speaking unaccented California English, and pecking at her cell phone. She will not be seen as very Mexican by young Anglo men. Language is a powerful marker of difference. Rosa is also likely to be pretty, which will not hinder assimilation.
The second available policy toward Latins is to discourage assimilation. This won’t work for long (see Rosa, above). Such discouraging is the obvious if unacknowledged desire of the Alt-Right. The Anti-Latinos tend to frame their hostility in terms of objective traits real or imagined–Latins don’t learn English, do commit crimes, live on welfare, take American jobs. Yet one requires little reading to see that their real objection is racial.
In today’s climate of compulsory right-thought, wanting to maintain one’s race and culture is bad, very bad. Actually of course it is an age-old instinct and practiced by Japanese, Chinese, Jews, white nationalists, Latin Americans, and pretty much everybody else. It does not well survive assimilation.
The problem vis-a-vis the Alt-Right’s desire for racial purity is that Latins, who are not going to go away, cannot change their race. This means that no matter what they do, how many languages they learn, how many degrees they earn, or taxes they pay, the Alt-Right will loathe them. I wonder: Should this loathing be permitted to shape the future of the country?
Assimilation and racial purity being incompatible and diametrically opposed, we must choose. You can have one, or the other, but not both. To discourage assimilation, one needs to maximize bad relations between Latin and Anglo. This seems exactly what the Alt-Right is determined to do.
Racial hostility explains the profound ignorance of most of the Alt-Right of South America. Read their websites, their comments. They seem to have no curiosity as to where the immigrants come from, what manner of wights they be, or what they can do or have done. This is not the place for a disquisition on Latin American culture. Still, anyone of intellectual breadth must be aware of the rich and extensive body of music, literature, poetry, and cinema of southern lands. All of this can easily be found on the internet. One may wonder why the Alt-Right has not bothered. Ask who Carlos Monsivais was, or Octavio Paz. You will get get a blank stare.
More culpable are the leaders of the Alt-Right, highly intelligent and educated people, most of them talking heads of the DC-Manhattan bubble. They are not of limited mind and could afford to learn what they are talking about. They do not. They are misrepresenting peoples they have never met, civilizations they have never seen. They regard this a patriotism.
Finally, though perhaps in offense to literary continuity, it is interesting to look at the logic, if that is quite the word, of much of the Alt-Right’s cultivation of hostility. They say that “Mexicans take American jobs.” How? Does Pedro put a pistol to an American worker’s head and say, “Geeve me zee shoffel or I blow your brines out”? Or do American businessmen, to make more money, hire countless Pedros, knowing perfectly well that they are illegal? Do Mexicans attach wheels to American factories by dark of night and roll them to Tampico? Or do American corporations, to make more money, build factories in Mexico? Who is taking American jobs?
The Latins are in America to stay. Love it or hate it, it is over, a done deal. How do we make the best of i–which may not be very bad?
Federico Reedriguez’s American citizenship should be confiscated from him.
This is false. A number of other options exist such as:
• Deportation
• Enslavement
• Sterilization
• Execution
Federico Reedriguez presents assimilation and absimilation as the only choices available because he is desperately in love with Mexicans for some baffling reason.
I happen to support some combination of deportation, sterilization, and assimilation–depending on the hispanics in question.
But I’m not going to pretend there aren’t other options.
Only a few percent are needed. The rest of whites will follow.
Fortunately, the options you offer are unrealistic and unholy to most Americans. Now, if you are so adamant about these choices, then why don't you openly go out to the public and advocate for their implementation? Supporting it is one thing. Actively promoting is an entirely different manner. Are you up for the challenge?
Just because Mestizos and pure Amerindians are not as awful as Negroes (including millions of blacks who are defined as "Hispanics" and "Latinos") and Muslims doesn't mean they're not awful as a group and that their presence and influence is not deleterious -far more so than Muslims as a group because they far outnumber them and ultimately, in the future as a result of massive immigration. even more so than blacks when they far outnumber them.
1. If necessary pass more laws forbidding employment of illegals.
2. Severe punishment and confiscatory fines for employers in those laws.
3 Go after the employers. I don’t mean the small employers. Start with Denny’s IHOP, fast food, Outback etc. Go after the big farmers, Kern County Land Company etc. Vermont and E Washington are floooded with illegals the farmers bring in. Go after Tyson Armour the canneries and the rest
4 No bail for those employers. Let the CEOs and the rest of them sit in some horrible nasty city jail with street thugs and affirmative action guards for months during their trials. Then off to federal prison.
I can dream can’t I?
Next up, my plans for the judiciary
Seriously, going after small businesses won’t end the invasion.
I watched Tuckrr Carlson yesterday for a few minutes. He had a pro immigration guy on. The pro immigration guy kept citing Forbes magazine, Cato institute and other cannibal capitalist sources about how great immigration is.
Carlson cited welfare statistics about Centrsl Americans Cannibal Capitalist cited all the construction jobs they have.
Someone should cite how sturdy buildings built by Americans before The invasion are and what crap new buildings are.
I'm reading numbers like 60000 a year bumping themselves off because they are the new Indians, as far as TPTB are concerned (and OxyContin is cheaper to manufacture than new land for reservations). That's what, 1500-1800 a day? Reminds me of a certain Blue Oyster Cult song.
That's how hey do it. Along with the surveillance, police state tactics, and empty political promises from your eunuch president (how's that wall comin'?). For you to wish your own "options" on others almost makes me glad that they have your hash settled. Almost (some of my best friends are white, and I do happen to believe the genocide is both real and premeditated).
> Latins, who are not going to go away
Yes, huge numbers of them will. Shut off all the free goodies and make it clear the culture is hostile to them and they will leave. This has been done multiple times in US history to different ethnic groups. It is entirely precedented.
> it is over, a done deal
No, it’s not. Large populations have been moved out of America before and it will be done again. It’s a done deal, Fred. Sorry that in your bubble you can’t come to terms with this impending reality.
Would you please provide some specific examples?
They do not want, nor will they allow any reconciliation, any moderate immigration, they want the destruction of Euro-whites any way they can get it.
Why do you keep peddling this? No one is buying. No heart or mind is being won.
I think you ought to write a column about why you keep on writing this sort of thing. Who is your audience exactly?
What kind of anything are you a proponent of exactly? As nearly as I can tell you don’t like immigration, except from South of the border, and you can’t get enough of that.
But at the same time you couldn’t drive a razor blade between you and any alt righter on black dynsfunction.
So you aren’t really going to get a “progressive” readership.
But see, you can be so iconoclastic that no one gets you. And I think you are there.
Christ, I don’t even think you could get Mexicans in America to go along with your program.
NO muslims ever. Their religion precludes them from assimilating,.
He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/11/trump-stomps-durbin-gardner-amnesty-plus-proposal/
It’s largely about illegal/uncontrolled immigration and questions of assimilation. Assimilation works fine as long as the economy is good. When it goes south, so to speak, that’s when people align along blood lines, or more particularly linguistic lines. So reasons for concern do exist, Fred. Don’t discount that. If we had controlled immigration, you’d very likely not be seeing the statements you claim nearly as much.
I’m with Fred, that Hispanics overall have more good qualities than bad, and fit our civilization pretty well, as long as their introduction is a healthy one and they want to become Americans, not reconquistadors. Easy solutions if not for libs & cucks – cut off the welfare. Mostly these are people who will work and do a decent if not good job.
I’m in a large Hispanic/mestizo/whatever population and overall at this point, it’s so far, so good. As long as they take care of their shit and help our collective society progress, I don’t have a problem with it. However, if they prove to be easy prey for propaganda/vultures due to cultural deficiencies like another well known American subgroup, and contribute to our decline instead, then that’s another issue. Time will tell.
@ if they prove to be easy prey for propaganda/vultures due to cultural deficit..
For the assimilation policy to be workable, you'd need a clear vision of the values you are promoting, an effective educational system and patience. So you get reliable, hard working Latinos who learn to neatly mow their lawns and bake Apple pie. Old-fashioned good citizens. It's quite doable, as the Catalan reverse example shows.
But what leaders are going to model the conduct?
Perhaps Latinos are assimilating, but to degraded elites. Human nature: we ape our betters. In the US, elites play identity cards, are money mad, self centered, have little self-control, dress sloppily, etc.
Let's hope the worldwide crisis of values does not degrade good Latino citizens, in any part of the world.
Fred is very much correct in his appraisal of where we are with respect to immigation. There are not going to be any mass trans-border removals of immigrants from the country. Setting aside the practical difficulties that the inept bureaucracies could in no way surmount, it would be morally intolerable.
Our political and corporate elites have been gaming our immigration laws since at least the 1980′s to suit their own special interests. The bed has been made and now we have to sleep in it. It is by no means without some favorable consequences: in NJ I have seen neighborhoods that were in fact hell holes being reclaimed by family oriented Latin and South American immigrants, undoubtedly many here illegally.
What can and should be done going forward is a) enforce the existing immigration laws rigorously b) end the chain migration schemes (family back there wants to come here – tough shit) c) eliminate the category of hispanic from the affirmative action con d) keep the so called helping bureaucracies as far from the immigrants as is humanly possible.
There are probably some other measures that can be taken; but these alone if scrupulously followed will have these immigrants living just like everybody else when it comes to the important things inside of a single generation, or less. Fail to follow them, they will still be here but they’ll be ruined and living on just another government reservation that Sam has established for them somewhere.
Thus incentivized as above, Mexico would quickly do its part to shut off the illegal immigration of its Citizens and the pass-thru of its Southern Neighbours in a hurry.If you want illegal immigration to stop, then stop encouraging it on all sides.Just a thought.VicB3
Forty five million people are not going to be packed into boxcars and dumped into the desert just south of the Rio Grande. Those seeking minimum wage jobs harvesting crops are not going to have to negotiate land mines and duck machine gun bullets to apply.
Mexican- American Americans born in this country are not going to be "sent back to where they came from" ( Mexico ? the womb ? ) any more than Irish- Americans are going to be deported back to County Mayo.
Because we are not that kind of country. We are not that kind of people.
Thank God.
Meeting the challenge of assimilation into productive, law-abiding, stable family based Middle Class American life for those already here is going to require clear-headed realism ( which the Identity Politics folks avoid like the plague ) and, in equal measure, genuine heartfelt Good Will (of which of the Alt-Right folks seem incapable ) all the way around.
Difficult ( what of real value in life is not ?) , but we gotta : the future of this country depends on it.
Assimilation is possible from a position of strength, which is what the alt-right (whatever that is) doesn’t have. It is a generous policy, workable in small quantities. But the ‘alt-right whites’ are by definition on the defensive. They are not in power (Trump was their chance), they do not control the instruments for assimilation (schools & media) and they are not having children.
The people without children cannot hold a territory. And if white males fall for the identity card, they are without a glimmer of hope, for then white women will be feminists and vote Oprah. The race wars within the U.S. is the first war the elites are pushing but, contrary to the Middle East ones, this is within the white males’ power to stop.
White males should be American first.
You mean, the continent?
• Enslavement
• Sterilization
• ExecutionFederico Reedriguez presents assimilation and absimilation as the only choices available because he is desperately in love with Mexicans for some baffling reason.I happen to support some combination of deportation, sterilization, and assimilation--depending on the hispanics in question.But I'm not going to pretend there aren't other options.
This is exactly true, especially in regards to removal. Indeed, many of the undesired racial element already congregate in large areas which can be clearly found in any major city. The intelligent white male who has conquered the world before and in this desperate hour can be worthy of his ancestors should take it upon himself to begin the extermination of these near-humans and trail blaze to others of the appropriate method to clean house from external pests.
Only a few percent are needed. The rest of whites will follow.
And you are merely a armchair warrior here. We know you lack the stones to actually carry out your plan. It just makes you feel good about yourself to present your sentiments on a blog, but deep down you know you do not have what it takes to actually do it.
Another thing to remember, Fred, is that those espousing extreme/untenable remedies may not actually be alt-rightists, but someone trying to impersonate one to discredit what is now the alt-right movement. Could be that half of the WN’s are agent provocateurs. Don’t fight straw men.
I know no 'alt-righters' that think like this Fred says they think.
The best way to assimilate Latins is to catch them young, force feed them processed foods high in sugar and fat, and teach them that the flag is more important than family and that Latin is a dead language.
Go make aliyah, (((fellow White man))).
Dear “double down” Fred,
Do yo really think that if the opposite were true, ie an imaginary world in which poor and uneducated American and Canadian rednecks were the ones crossing into Mexico at a cool rate of 200k to 300k a year – down from 2 million in the year 2000 – there wouldn’t be Mexican Alt-right?
Could you imagine a scenario in which, in this imaginary world again, there was some kind of animosity towards the 20 million WASPs living in Mexico – 17% of 123 million – from real Mexicans if the majority of them were poor and uneducated – as poor or more than poor Mexicans – and were understandably competing with the Mexican working class for low qualified jobs, welfare, free education, healthcare and cheap housing?
Could you imagine a situation in which working class Mexicans would be crying “they steal our jobs!” “They live on welfare!” “they commit crimes!”
Why, they are fucking poor!
Would you believe me when I claim that poor and uneducated people are overrepresented among the prison population for crimes such as drug related ones – buying, selling, using, robbings, shootings, executions – robbery and rape?
Would you believe me when I claim that poor and uneducated people are overrepresented among welfare recipients?
Would you believe me if I tell ya that poor and uneducated people are overrepresented among people competing for low paying jobs that require no qualification and barely any intellectual skills or none whtsoever?
Get real huevón!
Deportation of Central Americans and the fact that Euro-whites are restricted in where they can own land in Mexico.
Perhaps Fred would be pleased if we simply copy Mexico's policies.
Exporting Mexicans to the US and then receiving the money those illegals send back to Mexico means that illegals are Mexico's most profitable export.
Mexico's govt. actually facilitates the export of Mexicans to the US.
Notice how the Mexican govt. tries to distract their population by ignoring facts about Mexico.
Euro-white Mexican Congress:
https://www.jsg.utexas.edu/lacp/files/mexico-congress.jpg
Yes, huge numbers of them will. Shut off all the free goodies and make it clear the culture is hostile to them and they will leave. This has been done multiple times in US history to different ethnic groups. It is entirely precedented.
> it is over, a done deal
No, it's not. Large populations have been moved out of America before and it will be done again. It's a done deal, Fred. Sorry that in your bubble you can't come to terms with this impending reality.
“This has been done multiple times in US history to different ethnic groups. It is entirely precedented.”
Would you please provide some specific examples?
I think you are brave to say such things here.
@ if they prove to be easy prey for propaganda/vultures due to cultural deficit..
For the assimilation policy to be workable, you’d need a clear vision of the values you are promoting, an effective educational system and patience. So you get reliable, hard working Latinos who learn to neatly mow their lawns and bake Apple pie. Old-fashioned good citizens. It’s quite doable, as the Catalan reverse example shows.
But what leaders are going to model the conduct?
Perhaps Latinos are assimilating, but to degraded elites. Human nature: we ape our betters. In the US, elites play identity cards, are money mad, self centered, have little self-control, dress sloppily, etc.
Let’s hope the worldwide crisis of values does not degrade good Latino citizens, in any part of the world.
As far as assimilation, I live in Houston and work with alot of assimilated Hispanics. Most have some if not a large percentage of European blood and there aren't any significant problems between them and the whites that cause any work disruptions. Granted, they are more assimilated than some you might find going to the DMV, which can be a bit of a shock, but what else is new. Again, it comes down to immigration policy and welfare. The people themselves aren't bad overall. Not saying that I'll take them over my beloved ancestors and kin - believe me, I grieve for what we've lost in this country when it was majority white, but then we wouldn't be in such a predicament if we hadn't had it too good, allowing us to become foolish, childish, and lazy in our views, so I grieve with a grain of salt.
I also went through some semblance of a disaster, Hurricane Harvey, and was not only so glad that there wasn't the societal BS going down like what happened during Katrina in NO. Not only did that not happen, but people in the communities were working well together to get through it. I had plenty of Hispanic acquaintances helping me with my flooded house, known only through my wife with school, soccer, and boy scouts. I'm somewhat antisocial, so didn't hardly know any of them before that, and here they are helping me out.
The Hispanics I know are very close to the German heritage values that I cherish. A good number of the ones I know have semi-germanic names. That they lag behind us in rocket science I'll forgive. I also doubt that they'll be loyal bluedogs in the long run. Culturally, most are against the coalition of fringes that the democrats have lined up against us. Most Hispanic men won't embrace homos, feminism, AA, as allies. They in their habits for the most part want what Americans used to be. If they go the other way, then they've been captured like many of the white americans have been over the past few decades.
Remember, we've been screwed from the top, and any screwing coming from those below us is all tied to the top again. Go after the neocons, they are the mortal enemies of our culture. All others are flying monkeys thrown at us.
A sane and balanced piece, Fred.
I particularly like Octavio Paz and Borges. Paz wrote a wonderful book on India, and the incomparable Borges is the wisest and best post war writer. The Anglo world might acquire some much needed depth through such writers. Currently, we have the likes of Roth.
Mexico City is pretty fantastic, too.
Hispanics have proven themselves capable of assimilating into Western culture and living harmoniously with whites.
I was in El Paso Tx a while back and I was stunned by how good looking, fashionable, and friendly the middle class Mexicans there were.
Immigration may have been a mistake, but the stupid hate of the alternative right doesn’t help anything.
The alternative right is the latest iteration of the Western disease of materialism. It’s not forging a new path, it’s a new version of the ideologies that got us into trouble.
The frustrations that fuel the alternative right are real and should be taken seriously, but they must become the basis for a breakthrough into a new course that takes us beyond materialism and the deficient ideologies that have shaped our modern crisis.
http://ciudadania-express.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/octaviopaz4.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/2/29/Borges_001.JPG/220px-Borges_001.JPG
We're not. We're getting this:
http://www.johnderbyshire.com/Miscellaneous/Other/aztecs.jpg
You could work about 4 hours a day and contemplate morality spirituality and virtue the rest of the time, unemcumbered by the real world.
• Enslavement
• Sterilization
• ExecutionFederico Reedriguez presents assimilation and absimilation as the only choices available because he is desperately in love with Mexicans for some baffling reason.I happen to support some combination of deportation, sterilization, and assimilation--depending on the hispanics in question.But I'm not going to pretend there aren't other options.
I for one am surprised that you took the dick out of your mouth to post this shit
Mexicans. Scab Mexicans.
Assimilation means out-marriage.
I had some liberal Canadian friends visit once, and they were shocked that all the “Hispanics” were short, thick-waisted Asiatics. They thought all Central Americans looked like half-Lebanese/Iberian Salma Hayek or Iberian Javier Badem.
Ron, tell the truth, Fred is dead and you are just re-arranging his old articles.
I particularly like Octavio Paz and Borges. Paz wrote a wonderful book on India, and the incomparable Borges is the wisest and best post war writer. The Anglo world might acquire some much needed depth through such writers. Currently, we have the likes of Roth.
Mexico City is pretty fantastic, too.
Hispanics have proven themselves capable of assimilating into Western culture and living harmoniously with whites.
I was in El Paso Tx a while back and I was stunned by how good looking, fashionable, and friendly the middle class Mexicans there were.
Immigration may have been a mistake, but the stupid hate of the alternative right doesn't help anything.
The alternative right is the latest iteration of the Western disease of materialism. It's not forging a new path, it's a new version of the ideologies that got us into trouble.
The frustrations that fuel the alternative right are real and should be taken seriously, but they must become the basis for a breakthrough into a new course that takes us beyond materialism and the deficient ideologies that have shaped our modern crisis.
You think we’re getting this:
We’re not. We’re getting this:
It seems like Fred has dedicated the majority of his writing to being a champion and propagandist for Mexicans living in America legally and illegally. Notice how Fred never argues that it’s good for America because he knows that it isn’t, only that “they aren’t going anywhere bucko” so whites better just shut the hell up and accept them.
Maybe Fred can explain how California went from being a breadbasket and economic powerhouse with a white supermajority to an economic basket case with a plurality of Latinos.
Latinos are 2.5 times more likely to be in prison but when adjusted for percentage (17% vs. 60%) this increases to about 7.5 times higher than white rates of incarceration.
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/graphs/raceinc.html
Latinos have the highest poverty rates in America
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2011/11/08/hispanic-poverty-rate-highest-in-new-supplemental-census-measure/
Latinos earning a diploma dropped from 78% in 1980 to 61% by 2015 according to Pew, but now I can’t find the link, but will post when I find it again. More Latinos seem to be earning two year and four year college degrees but that rate hasn’t kept pace with their population increase since 1980.
Pew Research is a bit strange in that some of their claims and data seems to be in conflict with one another. I’ve found claims that celebrate the decrease in the Hispanic high school drop out rate, but something’s amiss when they are earning fewer diplomas now than in 1980. It appears the Hispanic/Latino HS dropout rate has dropped since 2000, but it’s still higher than both blacks and whites.
Latino welfare dependency rates are about three times higher than that of whites and this isn’t hard to find online.
As of 2011 46% of all gang members were Latino/Hispanic or 2.7 times higher than their percentage of the population. https://www.nationalgangcenter.gov/Survey-Analysis/Demographics
Fred puts the onus on mestizo-white race relations on whites but he shouldn’t expect us to accept them unconditionally when they boo the U.S. soccer team playing Mexico in Los Angeles, staged massive immigration protests in 2005-6 where they burnt the U.S. flag and tore it down in places around the nation while hoisting the American flag and consistently vote anti-white Democrat at almost 70% in every presidential election?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2008444/Only-America-U-S-soccer-team-booed-Mexico–California.html
So the weight of the evidence proves that the presence of 45-50 million Latinos has not made America better, that they aren’t assimilating because they can’t or they don’t want to and they tend to just recreate Mexico wherever their population reaches critical mass.
Whites aren’t going anywhere either Freddy, so something has to give. Oh, and about 95% of Mexican women in the U.S. don’t look anything like the photos you post, so you’re fooling anyone.
It's also worth pointing out that Fred is using "Alt-Right" in the same vein that the left uses "racist," as a sort of undefined pejorative smear. And Fred's use of "hate" and "loathe" follows in the leftist footsteps. These word have actual meanings, and Fred's usage reveals an intent to propagandize rather than persuade. Neither of the websites Fred mentions, Vdare and Amren, claim the label "Alt-Right" for themselves.
Anyway, the words "Hispanic" and "Latino" seem to me to be leftist propaganda words intended to conflate the citizens of 18 countries south of the United States into a single "racial" group, thereby making it easier to label sensible immigration restrictionists as "racists." Somehow I don't think either of those words accurately describes my pale-skinned, German-descended, Argentine acquaintances! Fred means Mexicans, and he should say so.
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/graphs/raceinc.htmlLatinos have the highest poverty rates in America
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2011/11/08/hispanic-poverty-rate-highest-in-new-supplemental-census-measure/Latinos earning a diploma dropped from 78% in 1980 to 61% by 2015 according to Pew, but now I can't find the link, but will post when I find it again. More Latinos seem to be earning two year and four year college degrees but that rate hasn't kept pace with their population increase since 1980. Pew Research is a bit strange in that some of their claims and data seems to be in conflict with one another. I've found claims that celebrate the decrease in the Hispanic high school drop out rate, but something's amiss when they are earning fewer diplomas now than in 1980. It appears the Hispanic/Latino HS dropout rate has dropped since 2000, but it's still higher than both blacks and whites. Latino welfare dependency rates are about three times higher than that of whites and this isn't hard to find online.As of 2011 46% of all gang members were Latino/Hispanic or 2.7 times higher than their percentage of the population. https://www.nationalgangcenter.gov/Survey-Analysis/Demographics Fred puts the onus on mestizo-white race relations on whites but he shouldn't expect us to accept them unconditionally when they boo the U.S. soccer team playing Mexico in Los Angeles, staged massive immigration protests in 2005-6 where they burnt the U.S. flag and tore it down in places around the nation while hoisting the American flag and consistently vote anti-white Democrat at almost 70% in every presidential election?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2008444/Only-America-U-S-soccer-team-booed-Mexico--California.htmlSo the weight of the evidence proves that the presence of 45-50 million Latinos has not made America better, that they aren't assimilating because they can't or they don't want to and they tend to just recreate Mexico wherever their population reaches critical mass. Whites aren't going anywhere either Freddy, so something has to give. Oh, and about 95% of Mexican women in the U.S. don't look anything like the photos you post, so you're fooling anyone.
Should read “while hoisting the Mexican flag”.
http://ciudadania-express.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/octaviopaz4.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/2/29/Borges_001.JPG/220px-Borges_001.JPG
We're not. We're getting this:
http://www.johnderbyshire.com/Miscellaneous/Other/aztecs.jpg
Those ladies don’t look like the boner material that Fred routinely posts in his “Mexicans totally rock” articles.
The not-so-secret-secret Fred continually evades is that his adopted country and everything south is highly racially stratified. Here's the current President of Peru:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/79/Pedro_Pablo_Kuczynski_2016_%28cropped%29.jpg
If he never spoke, he wouldn't get a second glance at the Des Moines Rotary Club.
An elderly friend of mine, herself a zero-generation Middle Eastern immigrant, was recently astonished to have a blonde, blue-eyed Colombian nurse during a hospital stay. She had no idea that there are Central and South Americans of pure European descent.
The not-so-secret-secret Fred continually evades is that his adopted country and everything south is highly racially stratified. Here’s the current President of Peru:
If he never spoke, he wouldn’t get a second glance at the Des Moines Rotary Club.
You are being way too simplistic here. The meaning of out-marriage arises when studying, for example, Mexicans. Does out-marriage include a marriage to a person of non-Mexican but Hispanic origin? There is something else that is ambiguous. When first or second generation people with only Mexican roots marries someone who is only part-Mexican, is that in-marriage or out-marriage?
The point is that America has a long-standing history of people marrying outside their ethnic group. Increasingly in the 20th century, we bore witness to men and women marrying outside of their race. That social "taboo" is crumbling. Good riddance, I say.
"I had some liberal Canadian friends visit once, and they were shocked that all the “Hispanics” were short, thick-waisted Asiatics."
You do realize that your own ancestors who came here to America were also labeled in a similar fashion by nativists. But I thought content of character, rather than appearance, was of primary importance to Orthodox Christians like yourself. Did you not learn that "If you want to find rest here below, and hereafter, in all circumstances say ‘Who am I?’ and do not judge anyone" from this past Sunday's service?
"They thought all Central Americans looked like half-Lebanese/Iberian Salma Hayek or Iberian Javier Badem."
Unless your "friends" are able to confirm their utmost surprise, methinks you are simply trying to hoodwink the viewing audience.
https://www.vosizneias.com/assets/uploads/news_photos/thumbnails/800_velbbsqa1abaemdvdohe1pwyilzloavq.jpg
http://www.worldmeets.us/images/Brazilian-Supreme-Court-Justices_pic.jpg
Unlike blacks, Latinos, feminists, and perverts the Alt Right has no representation in Washington. You are barking up the wrong tree.
I don’t know much about the Alt Right. I am allied with them because there is no Alt Left. But you speak of the Alt Right and White Nationalists as if they are one and the same. I don’t think so.
It’s not easy to hate immigration and love immigrants. This requires the ability to think and feel at the same time. An ability often lacking in all populations.
If I were King there would be a moratorium on ALL immigration and naturalization for people already here. The Alt Right will oppose this but so what. They have no say in the matter. It’s the cheep labor lobby that wants open borders and naturalization would mean that immigrants are no more exploitable than citizens.
Rich WASPs and Jews (not the Alt Right) own and operate Imperial Washington. You must know they have an agenda to dispossess the white race. Blacks are not “internal enemies” of the government. They are its mostly unwitting allies. It is The Powers That Be who keep the border open and the very last thing they want is for whites and Latinos to “assimilate”.
You should take that up with Trump. He does not represent the Alt. Right. Sixty three million Americans voted for Trump. How many ever heard of the Alt. Right.
No disrespect Fred. I always read your stuff. I just gotta say = White Nationalists are the least of my worries.
Ill give you some stats from several US polls:
Trump ~40 percent support.
Alt-right ~6 percent support
White Nationalists ~4 percent support
compared to
Antifa ~5 percent support
BLM ~50 percent support
and
did trump drain swamp?
15% did
64% didnt
should we build a wall?
34% support
55% oppose
One giant, lying straw man.
Fred replaced “illegal immigrants” with “U.S. Citizens”. Then he asks what to do about U.S. Citizens.
Nothing, Fred. You are a liar and con man. It isn’t about racial purity, but about property rights and individual liberty. The marxist-feminists need illegals for their agenda.
You’re a Cuck to a Latina for Christ’s sake Fred. It doesn’t even work on white women. She’s already lost respect for you and is looking for her Macho.
I’m proudly Alt-right and married to a SE Asian you dipshit, Fred. White women, post-feminism, disgust me.
Please, calm down. Hysterical ad hominem attacks solve nothing. Fred has simply expressed his opinion. This isn't professional wrestling.If you are "Alt-right" (whatever that is) I'm assuming you are a white man. If that is correct, please act the part. At least you have good taste in women. I say "you" in the plural sense, meaning both you, Backwoods Bob, and Fred Reed. We're Americans, Backwoods Bob, and we don't need another Civil War.
I’m proudly Alt-right and married to a SE Asian you dipshit, Fred.
WHUUUUUUT?
Is there a hierarchy amongst you guys that I am unaware of? Or have you come to a consensus as to what is culturally accepted race-traiting yet?
Fred Reed,
As a boy in the 50s I picked fruit in California alongside other white people, but mostly Mexican “nationals.” I tried to outwork the Mexicans, but learned that their siesta after lunch was the way to avoid “burnout” if you do that work a lot.
Much later, I worked in a friend’s Italian restaurant, where the cook and kitchen help were a Mexican fellow and his brother, neither documented. They were dependable and kept the place going for $5 an hour, which was about all the owners could afford. The place wasn’t a gold mine, but it hung in there and had its charm.
Fast forward again: Some months ago, visiting my home town in California, I saw a residential remodel underway, with a husky, youngish white man moving equipment onto his pick up. Glad to see somebody making money, I stopped to talk with him. He told me he had this job going and another, larger one. “I’m doing it by myself,” he said. I asked why and he said, “I can’t get good help. All the Mexicans are leaving, even ones with papers. They don’t want the hassle.” Surely, I said, there are good hard working people to hire here. “The ones I’ve found here don’t want to work, not like the Mexicans work,” was his answer. Mexicans aren’t taking jobs others want. Who wants to pick lettuce, anyway? If a Mexican gets the job, it’s because he outperforms others.
Fred Reed, I’m about your age and what I’ve seen is that Mexicans come here to work. They are loyal and sincere, for the most part. I’ve had my run-ins with Mexican men, but I’d do a handshake deal with a Mexican man before I would just about anyone else. They have machismo. I trust that.
If people don’t like Mexicans on welfare, change the welfare laws. I think welfare generally degrades people, anyway, past short-term emergency use.
I think the most vocal among the anti-Mexican crowd are probably the least informed.
Build the wall to keep them in. By the way, thanks for the picture.
Of course he’d have to pay decent wages.
Fred replaced "illegal immigrants" with "U.S. Citizens". Then he asks what to do about U.S. Citizens.
Nothing, Fred. You are a liar and con man. It isn't about racial purity, but about property rights and individual liberty. The marxist-feminists need illegals for their agenda.
You're a Cuck to a Latina for Christ's sake Fred. It doesn't even work on white women. She's already lost respect for you and is looking for her Macho.
I'm proudly Alt-right and married to a SE Asian you dipshit, Fred. White women, post-feminism, disgust me.
Backwoods Bob,
Please, calm down. Hysterical ad hominem attacks solve nothing. Fred has simply expressed his opinion. This isn’t professional wrestling.
If you are “Alt-right” (whatever that is) I’m assuming you are a white man. If that is correct, please act the part.
At least you have good taste in women. I say “you” in the plural sense, meaning both you, Backwoods Bob, and Fred Reed.
We’re Americans, Backwoods Bob, and we don’t need another Civil War.
Telling someone to calm down, that they are hysterical, is exactly the kind of insulting ad-hom you pretend to be against.
It isn't an argument, asshole.
Fred Reed does need to know he's a duplicitous asshole. I do like your line about the taste in women, but that brings up my idea about Fred's writing. His Mexican wife is apparently a smart cookie, meaning she can not only read his writing but WILL DO SO. He IS pussy-whipped, in my opinion. Peak Stupidity does not have that problem. The wife does not care about the site because "it doesn't make money". Hahahaaaa, plus Peak Stupidity is about the truth, feelings be damned. We are a registered Equal Opportunity Offender.
The diversity in races and cultures introduced into this country, along with the large diversity in ideas of what America is, makes some kind of civil war inevitable. Let's hope it's not as bloody as the last one.
I actually concur with the writer. The culture and language of Latinos is not that alien, far less so that the Islamic types coming into Europe, and since the US is eventually all immigrants anyway, I don’t see it being as serious a problem as some think.
"US is eventually all immigrants anyway, I don’t see it being as serious a problem as some think"Your comparison is not valid.
Today's largely dumb 'immigrants' are simply not the same as yesterdays much higher IQ immigrants.And that IS a huge problem for a modern, increasingly technological society.
Lima, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Bogotá, Montevideo and many others are modern cities, with airlines, telecommunications, skyscrapers, and so on.
So on includes a ring of favellas, a sure sign that the modern city is a third-world city.
( The French can't spell favellas. )
Given the number of Hispanics in the U.S. and the rapidly declining European-origin white portion of the population, assimilation is no longer possible. The question now is one of how the Hispanics (plus the Jews, Asians, Negroes and Arabs) are going to transform the United States.
No matter how worthy Latinos may be or how advanced their culture is, when they come to America they end up voting 75-80% for Democrats, i.e., the givers of welfare goodies. They shift politics much for the worse, not that the Republicans are anything to crow about. They also naturally bring their own culture and ways with them, and I feel no particular urge to see my own culture diminished by folks who feel they have a right to simply come into America and settle down.
Reed would also do well to read Coulter’s book “Adios America,” which has withstood criticism rather well and makes some powerful objections. He does make one good point: what do we do now, now that in our stupidity and complacency we have let millions of those who don’t want to assimilate (the third generation Mexican immigrant offspring are more insular than the first) into the country?
It is difficult, impossible really, for me to get past the first few paragraphs of this nonsense, when Fred claims that the alt.right hates Mexicans and that all those websites he listed are non-stop hatefests against hispanics.
I read many of those websites all of the time and the arguments against illegal immigrants never are hateful. They speak in reality, the facts.
Perhaps Fred is talking about the comments to those articles which can be racist and anti-Semitic at times. But that’s not what Fred said.
The opening paragraphs posit Fred’s thesis: Hating Mexicans like the alt.right does hate them just because they are Mexicans will not work as a solution to anything….then he goes on with the rest of his thesis.
But the alt.right doesn’t hate Mexicans because they are Mexicans. In fact, the alt.right doesn’t hate at all. Fred, like many, seems to think that speaking against a policy or a person or anything giving resons for their opinion or thought is hate.
I was recently accused of hating Israel becuase I spoke against the policies of that country. No. I actaully don’t give a shit about Israel one way or the other. But I don’t approve of their policies.
The alt.right doesn’t hate Mexicans or blacks or any other group. They have valid reasoned objections to some things that involve Mexicans and blacks though.
Therefore, Fred’s thesis is rotten at its start at its foundation. Leaving the rest of his essay in shambles. Bullshit, Fred, again, bullshit, like so many of your other articles.
“Some forty-five million legal Hispanics … are now in America, mostly citizens. They show no signs of leaving. They cannot be deported. Their children become citizens.” I take it that that is correct. In which case the next question is what if anything should be done to preserve social peace. I suggest that many of those people should start voting Republican as an exercise in making clear that they do not share the Democrats’ desire to undermine the Republic.
“It is unlikely that many of the (very vaguely) estimated twelve million illegals will be deported or chased out …”: chasing them out is probably far beyond the competence of the federal government, and certainly contrary to the desires of those who staff that government. Or so I’d think. Put otherwise, you’d need thorough reform first if you want to expel these people. Maybe you can stop their number growing, but there’s no sign of that wall yet, is there?
Oh, sure. That will fix things for good, won't it? Trying to pretend that the GOP is any better than the democrats is like arguing over which turd is a nicer shade of brown. Take a look at the history of the republican party. They started as radicals who fully intended to "undermine the Republic".
Today's democrats are pretty much the same as the original radical republicans. The current republican party differs from the democrats only in the public rhetoric they use to rope anyone disgusted with the democrats into their big tent, where they can be cornholed at the leisure of the GOP party bosses.
I agree with you about the incompetence of the federal government, though it's plain to see that the government is totally controlled by the tag team of DNC and GOP.
Agree. We’ve spent a lot of time in Los Angeles and its suburbs … in fact, living there for four years. We’ve also spent time further north in the San Jose area.
Our assessment: It’s too late for assimilation in California. Los Angles has reached a critical mass with respect to Hispanic immigration. It should be understood by all concerned that southern California belongs to the Mexicans, just as the high-tech centers further north belong to the Asians.
Whites are going to continue to flee the megacities on the east and left coasts for a national redoubt of some sort in what is condescendingly known as the “great flyover”.
Rather than assimilation, the more likely outcome of massive immigration will be the United States breaking up into three or more countries on the model of the implosion of the Soviet Union. At least with that implosion, the Russians got Russia back … although they could have saved themselves the continual problems with diversity and assimilation in republics such as Chechnia, Dagestan, and Ingushetia by cutting them loose, too.
Hence, the outcome of massive immigration will not likely be a balanced diversity throughout the country. The ethnic and cultural tensions will reach a point that coalitions of states will form to protect their citizens from the economic and cultural rot emanating from the coastal megacities. At some point, these coalitions of states will start to act like independent republics.
Fred never replies to comments or questions, so I ask you, have you read tje 1997 book by Thomas Culcuit called " Tbe second civil war: the coming break up of America"? Almost all of the interior areas have serious islands of the coastal rot embedded in an otherwise strong legacy population and philosophical base. These electoral/academic stongholds are disproportinately influential and they more than offset the numbers with differing views. For example, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio could never break out from the coastal elite influence. There is no bastion of support for a legacy America that is regionally dominant to allow any type of resistance to overlordship by a coastal-central elite. Not today with the homoginized cultural endoctrination of the media and educational system. Sixty years back, maybe.
Fred is right. Latin immigration has already happened, and is a “done deal”. That’s just the way it is.
The “alt right” is entirely fabricated by the jooie MSM and now even Senor Freddie has discovered it to be a convenient target. So where does this “alt right” entity exist? That’s easy…..everywhere and nowhere i.e. on the “worldwide web”. Senor Freddie cites VDare and Breitbart. VDare is run by a transplanted Brit. Breitbart is jooie neocon. So much for Senor Freddie’s conception of a dastardly racist “alt-right” preventing the blossoming in Aztlan del Norte of a wonderful new multi-culti society wherein all the various servile ethnic groups and races cooperate in servicing their jooie masters.
Another bunch of straw dogs…Trump didn’t say latinos were rapists, he said some of the ones coming over the border were rapists, and they are. The alt-right doesn’t hate latinos at all, but it does want rule of law at any cost, which latinos aren’t big on…Get a grip, Fred.
If they don’t assimilate, they have to go back…That’s just the way it is…
@ if they prove to be easy prey for propaganda/vultures due to cultural deficit..
For the assimilation policy to be workable, you'd need a clear vision of the values you are promoting, an effective educational system and patience. So you get reliable, hard working Latinos who learn to neatly mow their lawns and bake Apple pie. Old-fashioned good citizens. It's quite doable, as the Catalan reverse example shows.
But what leaders are going to model the conduct?
Perhaps Latinos are assimilating, but to degraded elites. Human nature: we ape our betters. In the US, elites play identity cards, are money mad, self centered, have little self-control, dress sloppily, etc.
Let's hope the worldwide crisis of values does not degrade good Latino citizens, in any part of the world.
America hasn’t had leaders at the top in a long time, at least as far as soil of the earth American citizens go. There will be no leadership models to follow, but as they say, all politics is local. Our “leaders” are essentially followers, riding the tide wherever it goes and benefitting as much as they can in whatever way they are able.
As far as assimilation, I live in Houston and work with alot of assimilated Hispanics. Most have some if not a large percentage of European blood and there aren’t any significant problems between them and the whites that cause any work disruptions. Granted, they are more assimilated than some you might find going to the DMV, which can be a bit of a shock, but what else is new. Again, it comes down to immigration policy and welfare. The people themselves aren’t bad overall. Not saying that I’ll take them over my beloved ancestors and kin – believe me, I grieve for what we’ve lost in this country when it was majority white, but then we wouldn’t be in such a predicament if we hadn’t had it too good, allowing us to become foolish, childish, and lazy in our views, so I grieve with a grain of salt.
I also went through some semblance of a disaster, Hurricane Harvey, and was not only so glad that there wasn’t the societal BS going down like what happened during Katrina in NO. Not only did that not happen, but people in the communities were working well together to get through it. I had plenty of Hispanic acquaintances helping me with my flooded house, known only through my wife with school, soccer, and boy scouts. I’m somewhat antisocial, so didn’t hardly know any of them before that, and here they are helping me out.
The Hispanics I know are very close to the German heritage values that I cherish. A good number of the ones I know have semi-germanic names. That they lag behind us in rocket science I’ll forgive. I also doubt that they’ll be loyal bluedogs in the long run. Culturally, most are against the coalition of fringes that the democrats have lined up against us. Most Hispanic men won’t embrace homos, feminism, AA, as allies. They in their habits for the most part want what Americans used to be. If they go the other way, then they’ve been captured like many of the white americans have been over the past few decades.
Remember, we’ve been screwed from the top, and any screwing coming from those below us is all tied to the top again. Go after the neocons, they are the mortal enemies of our culture. All others are flying monkeys thrown at us.
Isn’t this a copy & paste of something he wrote earlier? I swear I can remember the phrase ““Geeve me zee shoffel or I blow your brines out.”
Well there it is. Sept. 7, 2017. “Daca Dies, Sort Of”
The exact same sentence.
We have to plug the hole, now. That means building the wall, deporting all criminal aliens, denying illegals and their children any government goodies, and ending birthright citizenship. Mass deportations, as much as some folks would like them, aren’t going to happen. Like any attempt to confiscate citizens’ firearms, such an effort would spark a civil war in which millions would die.
I agree that we need our borders. But like I would tell modern-day blacks who whine about any reminders of historical slavery, I’d say the same thing to the more strident members of the Alt-right: Get over it!
Why is that a bad thing?
• Enslavement
• Sterilization
• ExecutionFederico Reedriguez presents assimilation and absimilation as the only choices available because he is desperately in love with Mexicans for some baffling reason.I happen to support some combination of deportation, sterilization, and assimilation--depending on the hispanics in question.But I'm not going to pretend there aren't other options.
“I happen to support some combination of deportation, sterilization, and assimilation–depending on the hispanics in question.”
Fortunately, the options you offer are unrealistic and unholy to most Americans. Now, if you are so adamant about these choices, then why don’t you openly go out to the public and advocate for their implementation? Supporting it is one thing. Actively promoting is an entirely different manner. Are you up for the challenge?
Only a few percent are needed. The rest of whites will follow.
“Only a few percent are needed. The rest of whites will follow.”
And you are merely a armchair warrior here. We know you lack the stones to actually carry out your plan. It just makes you feel good about yourself to present your sentiments on a blog, but deep down you know you do not have what it takes to actually do it.
The not-so-secret-secret Fred continually evades is that his adopted country and everything south is highly racially stratified. Here's the current President of Peru:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/79/Pedro_Pablo_Kuczynski_2016_%28cropped%29.jpg
If he never spoke, he wouldn't get a second glance at the Des Moines Rotary Club.
“Assimilation means out-marriage.”
You are being way too simplistic here. The meaning of out-marriage arises when studying, for example, Mexicans. Does out-marriage include a marriage to a person of non-Mexican but Hispanic origin? There is something else that is ambiguous. When first or second generation people with only Mexican roots marries someone who is only part-Mexican, is that in-marriage or out-marriage?
The point is that America has a long-standing history of people marrying outside their ethnic group. Increasingly in the 20th century, we bore witness to men and women marrying outside of their race. That social “taboo” is crumbling. Good riddance, I say.
“I had some liberal Canadian friends visit once, and they were shocked that all the “Hispanics” were short, thick-waisted Asiatics.”
You do realize that your own ancestors who came here to America were also labeled in a similar fashion by nativists. But I thought content of character, rather than appearance, was of primary importance to Orthodox Christians like yourself. Did you not learn that “If you want to find rest here below, and hereafter, in all circumstances say ‘Who am I?’ and do not judge anyone” from this past Sunday’s service?
“They thought all Central Americans looked like half-Lebanese/Iberian Salma Hayek or Iberian Javier Badem.”
Unless your “friends” are able to confirm their utmost surprise, methinks you are simply trying to hoodwink the viewing audience.
"It is unlikely that many of the (very vaguely) estimated twelve million illegals will be deported or chased out ...": chasing them out is probably far beyond the competence of the federal government, and certainly contrary to the desires of those who staff that government. Or so I'd think. Put otherwise, you'd need thorough reform first if you want to expel these people. Maybe you can stop their number growing, but there's no sign of that wall yet, is there?
” I suggest that many of those people should start voting Republican as an exercise in making clear that they do not share the Democrats’ desire to undermine the Republic.”
Oh, sure. That will fix things for good, won’t it? Trying to pretend that the GOP is any better than the democrats is like arguing over which turd is a nicer shade of brown. Take a look at the history of the republican party. They started as radicals who fully intended to “undermine the Republic”.
Today’s democrats are pretty much the same as the original radical republicans. The current republican party differs from the democrats only in the public rhetoric they use to rope anyone disgusted with the democrats into their big tent, where they can be cornholed at the leisure of the GOP party bosses.
I agree with you about the incompetence of the federal government, though it’s plain to see that the government is totally controlled by the tag team of DNC and GOP.
Our political and corporate elites have been gaming our immigration laws since at least the 1980's to suit their own special interests. The bed has been made and now we have to sleep in it. It is by no means without some favorable consequences: in NJ I have seen neighborhoods that were in fact hell holes being reclaimed by family oriented Latin and South American immigrants, undoubtedly many here illegally.
What can and should be done going forward is a) enforce the existing immigration laws rigorously b) end the chain migration schemes (family back there wants to come here - tough shit) c) eliminate the category of hispanic from the affirmative action con d) keep the so called helping bureaucracies as far from the immigrants as is humanly possible.
There are probably some other measures that can be taken; but these alone if scrupulously followed will have these immigrants living just like everybody else when it comes to the important things inside of a single generation, or less. Fail to follow them, they will still be here but they'll be ruined and living on just another government reservation that Sam has established for them somewhere.
e) Cut off all welfare at both State and Federal levels for all immigrants and their families. (The Bird Feeder Analogy. Look it up.)
f) Compel the Government of Mexico to police their Northern Border as assiduously as they do their Southern one. Also insist that they no longer encourage Northern migration via the various “How To” booklets that are distributed those wishing to head North.
This could be accomplished most easily by hitting them in the pocketbook. Put a, say, (ruinous) 5000% duty on all Mexican origin goods, as well as all goods transshipped through Mexico – e.g. containers offloaded in Mexican ports destined for the U.S. Market. (For example, those cars manufactured in Hermosillo would suddenly be too costly for the U.S. market. And cheaper Mexican ports would lose their attraction for Importers. ) Likewise, put a, say, 25% currency tax on remissions to Mexico and Central America, thus likewise threatening their economy further still.
Inform them that these tarrifs will remain in place unless and until the United States is satisfied that immigration as diminished to a substantial degree, substantial being in the area of 90% or more.
g) Likewise, rather than the U.S. footing the bill to deport illegals, make Mexico pay for it. Since Mexican Consulates are, I believe, Mexican Territory, the easiest way would be to simply shove detained illegals through their front doors. Thus the cost burden of transporting their citizens home now falls on them
Thus incentivized as above, Mexico would quickly do its part to shut off the illegal immigration of its Citizens and the pass-thru of its Southern Neighbours in a hurry.
If you want illegal immigration to stop, then stop encouraging it on all sides.
Just a thought.
VicB3
• Enslavement
• Sterilization
• ExecutionFederico Reedriguez presents assimilation and absimilation as the only choices available because he is desperately in love with Mexicans for some baffling reason.I happen to support some combination of deportation, sterilization, and assimilation--depending on the hispanics in question.But I'm not going to pretend there aren't other options.
Thorfinnsson, your post is a pest trap. All the White race hating scum roaches on Unz came scurrying to attack. LOL.
I'm not even sure what they're doing on this site, as their emotional needs are well served by the enemy media.
Perhaps just adoring fans of Federico Reedriguez's passionate desire to destroy America on behalf of his beloved Mexican mestizos.
I’m not bitterly hostile, I’m just adrift in a sea of latino and other groups in California, who themselves are increasingly hostile.
Fred has really become the Great Retardo lately. He’s seeing Mexican discrimination where only love exists. Does he not understand the privilege and favor illegals receive in the U.S.? Fred, we understand you have to Virtue Signal your goodness to your hosts, but fuggoof, ok? You haven’t a clue what you’re talking about. And spare us the pictures of the pretty little Chicas, will you? They aren’t the reality.
Indeed.
I’m not even sure what they’re doing on this site, as their emotional needs are well served by the enemy media.
Perhaps just adoring fans of Federico Reedriguez’s passionate desire to destroy America on behalf of his beloved Mexican mestizos.
I think you ought to write a column about why you keep on writing this sort of thing. Who is your audience exactly?
What kind of anything are you a proponent of exactly? As nearly as I can tell you don't like immigration, except from South of the border, and you can't get enough of that.
But at the same time you couldn't drive a razor blade between you and any alt righter on black dynsfunction.
So you aren't really going to get a "progressive" readership.
But see, you can be so iconoclastic that no one gets you. And I think you are there.
Christ, I don't even think you could get Mexicans in America to go along with your program.
As far as Hispanics go, they work, they are Christian, they are family oriented and they are generally happy people and they WANT to be part of America as it was. Hispanics born here, or who are in the system as working towards citizenship should be allowed to stay. NO govt. $$$ for ANY non-citizens.
NO muslims ever. Their religion precludes them from assimilating,.
“Rosa is also likely to be pretty,”
NOT!
Our political and corporate elites have been gaming our immigration laws since at least the 1980's to suit their own special interests. The bed has been made and now we have to sleep in it. It is by no means without some favorable consequences: in NJ I have seen neighborhoods that were in fact hell holes being reclaimed by family oriented Latin and South American immigrants, undoubtedly many here illegally.
What can and should be done going forward is a) enforce the existing immigration laws rigorously b) end the chain migration schemes (family back there wants to come here - tough shit) c) eliminate the category of hispanic from the affirmative action con d) keep the so called helping bureaucracies as far from the immigrants as is humanly possible.
There are probably some other measures that can be taken; but these alone if scrupulously followed will have these immigrants living just like everybody else when it comes to the important things inside of a single generation, or less. Fail to follow them, they will still be here but they'll be ruined and living on just another government reservation that Sam has established for them somewhere.
Sane reply to another sane Fred column. The problem here is that many of the Alt-Right folks here live in an alternative universe where social challenges are easily resolved by methods that would have made Himmler blush.
Forty five million people are not going to be packed into boxcars and dumped into the desert just south of the Rio Grande. Those seeking minimum wage jobs harvesting crops are not going to have to negotiate land mines and duck machine gun bullets to apply.
Mexican- American Americans born in this country are not going to be “sent back to where they came from” ( Mexico ? the womb ? ) any more than Irish- Americans are going to be deported back to County Mayo.
Because we are not that kind of country. We are not that kind of people.
Thank God.
Meeting the challenge of assimilation into productive, law-abiding, stable family based Middle Class American life for those already here is going to require clear-headed realism ( which the Identity Politics folks avoid like the plague ) and, in equal measure, genuine heartfelt Good Will (of which of the Alt-Right folks seem incapable ) all the way around.
Difficult ( what of real value in life is not ?) , but we gotta : the future of this country depends on it.
Difficult ( what of real value in life is not ?) , but we gotta : the future of this country depends on it."
Well you are certainly going to have to put together an interesting coalition. Who do you imagine is going to be in it with you? Is there a silent majority or something?
Tell ya what. Go to Southern California and get a bunch of hispanics to buy into this.
Then, since trends are supposed to start in California, no doubt it spreads to the rest of the country.
" are easily resolved by methods that would have made Himmler blush"So what do you think Himmler did? Please present proof of what you think.The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are laughable, scientifically impossible frauds.
So on includes a ring of favellas, a sure sign that the modern city is a third-world city.
Like Paris, then.
( The French can’t spell favellas. )
Forty five million people are not going to be packed into boxcars and dumped into the desert just south of the Rio Grande. Those seeking minimum wage jobs harvesting crops are not going to have to negotiate land mines and duck machine gun bullets to apply.
Mexican- American Americans born in this country are not going to be "sent back to where they came from" ( Mexico ? the womb ? ) any more than Irish- Americans are going to be deported back to County Mayo.
Because we are not that kind of country. We are not that kind of people.
Thank God.
Meeting the challenge of assimilation into productive, law-abiding, stable family based Middle Class American life for those already here is going to require clear-headed realism ( which the Identity Politics folks avoid like the plague ) and, in equal measure, genuine heartfelt Good Will (of which of the Alt-Right folks seem incapable ) all the way around.
Difficult ( what of real value in life is not ?) , but we gotta : the future of this country depends on it.
“Meeting the challenge of assimilation into productive, law-abiding, stable family based Middle Class American life for those already here is going to require clear-headed realism ( which the Identity Politics folks avoid like the plague ) and, in equal measure, genuine heartfelt Good Will (of which of the Alt-Right folks seem incapable ) all the way around.
Difficult ( what of real value in life is not ?) , but we gotta : the future of this country depends on it.”
Well you are certainly going to have to put together an interesting coalition. Who do you imagine is going to be in it with you? Is there a silent majority or something?
Tell ya what. Go to Southern California and get a bunch of hispanics to buy into this.
Then, since trends are supposed to start in California, no doubt it spreads to the rest of the country.
Fred replaced "illegal immigrants" with "U.S. Citizens". Then he asks what to do about U.S. Citizens.
Nothing, Fred. You are a liar and con man. It isn't about racial purity, but about property rights and individual liberty. The marxist-feminists need illegals for their agenda.
You're a Cuck to a Latina for Christ's sake Fred. It doesn't even work on white women. She's already lost respect for you and is looking for her Macho.
I'm proudly Alt-right and married to a SE Asian you dipshit, Fred. White women, post-feminism, disgust me.
You’re a Cuck to a Latina for Christ’s sake Fred.
I’m proudly Alt-right and married to a SE Asian you dipshit, Fred.
WHUUUUUUT?
Is there a hierarchy amongst you guys that I am unaware of? Or have you come to a consensus as to what is culturally accepted race-traiting yet?
Usually rhetorical questions are coherent. Yours is self-contradictory.
Not being slaves to "cultural acceptance" in this feminized, marxist era is what defines most of us.
If you marry a white, black, brown, yellow, or blue feminist - you're a Cuck. It has nothing to do with race, although race is an extremely powerful filter since most white women are feminists and Asian feminists are nonexistent.
You're obviously ignorant about Latinas. They like Macho, not feminized cucks. That was the point with Fred.
Mexico has about 67000 Jews. Reed is married to one. His positive reaction to the rapid increasing of the Mexican population of the US is very similar to those of the cultural Marxists in the US, who have long sought to dilute the majority White population which is now only about 56% of the US.
Isn’t it time to retire this has-been relic from the Hippy Dippy ླྀs who thinks aping Gonzo is “edgy” and that his apologetics on behalf of his viagra-soaked crotch are serious commentary?
This turd stinks. Worse than others. Far, far worse.
“On accomodating reality”
That totally isn’t the issue
The issue is how do we get rid of the problem of accomodating the reality.
And you’re not helping
People migrate, whatever.
At some point it becomes an evil plan.
We want to stop the evil plan.
So stop your migration business, Soros, the left, the right.
Face the real issues.
Don't take any of this seriously.
That totally isn't the issue
The issue is how do we get rid of the problem of accomodating the reality.
And you're not helping
People migrate, whatever.
At some point it becomes an evil plan.
We want to stop the evil plan.
So stop your migration business, Soros, the left, the right.
Face the real issues.
I’m just some drunk guy posting shit.
Don’t take any of this seriously.
dumbfuck
it isn’t the Hispanics that are here, it’s the trajectory asshole
we’re the guys who are officially told to get to the back of the line behind ALL minorities, in all circumstances, OK asshole?
only an asshole would advocate that such a system is ok, and should be with working class white men who are discriminated against in all things in this country as the minorities (of all stripes) flood in to take our jobs and transform our communities into places we don’t recognize.
what a pathetic tool Fred has become
sad and pathetic
reminds me of the Apaches who worked as scouts for the US Army, and would betray their tribe for a few drinks of whiskey and a US cavalry uniform
if there were no such thing as Affirmative Action, and everybody had a great job, and there was no such thing as racial or cultural animosity and so forth, then Fred might be making some sense.
but all of that is Rainbow land with unicorns and leprechauns, and that’s just not where we live.
If the dog bites you, you would be ridiculous to get angry with the dog.
You should get angry with the owner who let the dog out.
Of course than you could shoot the dog. but not be angry with him.
The owners who let the dog out, (in this case in actually in,) are Democrats.
it isn't the Hispanics that are here, it's the trajectory asshole
we're the guys who are officially told to get to the back of the line behind ALL minorities, in all circumstances, OK asshole?
only an asshole would advocate that such a system is ok, and should be with working class white men who are discriminated against in all things in this country as the minorities (of all stripes) flood in to take our jobs and transform our communities into places we don't recognize.
what a pathetic tool Fred has become
sad and pathetic
reminds me of the Apaches who worked as scouts for the US Army, and would betray their tribe for a few drinks of whiskey and a US cavalry uniform
if there were no such thing as Affirmative Action, and everybody had a great job, and there was no such thing as racial or cultural animosity and so forth, then Fred might be making some sense.
but all of that is Rainbow land with unicorns and leprechauns, and that's just not where we live.
We have like 10000 ways to take care of our proginy.
What about our preginy ?
stock market ?
I’m English, and have only spent 6 weeks in the USA (but I suspect that that’s 6 weeks more than the average US citizen has spent outside the USA).
But I’ve been to both Nogales and it was very, very clear that Mestizos are not an asset to the USA.
Not as stupid, lazy, violent and diseased as blacks? True.
But human in the way that we are: no way.
leprechauns
Your link only says that five million or 11% of the Hispanic population do not self identify as Hispanic. So if 89% still do then no, that is a pretty poor record of assimilation. There also can’t be assimilation when many universities have Chicano studies programs which, like Afro-merican studies, fosters a sense of victimhood and promotes a confrontational attitude towards America and the white majority.
You’ve convinced me, Fred.
Your last paragraphs are absolutely true, I’ve seen it up close.
Please, calm down. Hysterical ad hominem attacks solve nothing. Fred has simply expressed his opinion. This isn't professional wrestling.If you are "Alt-right" (whatever that is) I'm assuming you are a white man. If that is correct, please act the part. At least you have good taste in women. I say "you" in the plural sense, meaning both you, Backwoods Bob, and Fred Reed. We're Americans, Backwoods Bob, and we don't need another Civil War.
You’re a hypocritical asshole.
Telling someone to calm down, that they are hysterical, is exactly the kind of insulting ad-hom you pretend to be against.
It isn’t an argument, asshole.
An argument is an appeal to reason. That seems to preclude you as a recipient of any argument. Ergo, Dipshit, there was no argument directed to you. I simply invited you to act like a white man. Now, is that what you think you did?
By the way, Bob, your second sentence is grammatically incorrect, reflecting your poor reasoning. The subject of the sentence is singular (someone) and your pronoun is plural (they). Maybe that is insignificant to you, Bob, seein's how you don't seem to worry about keeping your thinking straight. Just consider your grammatical imprecision a form of hypocrisy.
You don't learn when you are talking, Bob, so try keeping quiet for a while.
I’m proudly Alt-right and married to a SE Asian you dipshit, Fred.
WHUUUUUUT?
Is there a hierarchy amongst you guys that I am unaware of? Or have you come to a consensus as to what is culturally accepted race-traiting yet?
Race traiting? lol.
Usually rhetorical questions are coherent. Yours is self-contradictory.
Not being slaves to “cultural acceptance” in this feminized, marxist era is what defines most of us.
If you marry a white, black, brown, yellow, or blue feminist – you’re a Cuck. It has nothing to do with race, although race is an extremely powerful filter since most white women are feminists and Asian feminists are nonexistent.
You’re obviously ignorant about Latinas. They like Macho, not feminized cucks. That was the point with Fred.
Fred,
What’s the problemo, Fred? Are you a prisoner of the Stockholm Syndrome?
You keep making these pinatas of cartoon gringo villains.
Yet you’ve got PLENTY of villains in your beloved Mexico — the kind that might pay you a little visit if you “disrespected” them. No pinatas of them, eh, Fred?
Yes, huge numbers of them will. Shut off all the free goodies and make it clear the culture is hostile to them and they will leave. This has been done multiple times in US history to different ethnic groups. It is entirely precedented.
> it is over, a done deal
No, it's not. Large populations have been moved out of America before and it will be done again. It's a done deal, Fred. Sorry that in your bubble you can't come to terms with this impending reality.
Who’s going to work for Walmart or McDonalds – the two biggest welfare queens on the planet?
Fred replaced "illegal immigrants" with "U.S. Citizens". Then he asks what to do about U.S. Citizens.
Nothing, Fred. You are a liar and con man. It isn't about racial purity, but about property rights and individual liberty. The marxist-feminists need illegals for their agenda.
You're a Cuck to a Latina for Christ's sake Fred. It doesn't even work on white women. She's already lost respect for you and is looking for her Macho.
I'm proudly Alt-right and married to a SE Asian you dipshit, Fred. White women, post-feminism, disgust me.
It was Washington that did away with that, and they would love for you to blame the “other” particularly the “ethnic other”.
So on includes a ring of favellas, a sure sign that the modern city is a third-world city.
We call them slums up north. What’s in a name?
As far as assimilation, I live in Houston and work with alot of assimilated Hispanics. Most have some if not a large percentage of European blood and there aren't any significant problems between them and the whites that cause any work disruptions. Granted, they are more assimilated than some you might find going to the DMV, which can be a bit of a shock, but what else is new. Again, it comes down to immigration policy and welfare. The people themselves aren't bad overall. Not saying that I'll take them over my beloved ancestors and kin - believe me, I grieve for what we've lost in this country when it was majority white, but then we wouldn't be in such a predicament if we hadn't had it too good, allowing us to become foolish, childish, and lazy in our views, so I grieve with a grain of salt.
I also went through some semblance of a disaster, Hurricane Harvey, and was not only so glad that there wasn't the societal BS going down like what happened during Katrina in NO. Not only did that not happen, but people in the communities were working well together to get through it. I had plenty of Hispanic acquaintances helping me with my flooded house, known only through my wife with school, soccer, and boy scouts. I'm somewhat antisocial, so didn't hardly know any of them before that, and here they are helping me out.
The Hispanics I know are very close to the German heritage values that I cherish. A good number of the ones I know have semi-germanic names. That they lag behind us in rocket science I'll forgive. I also doubt that they'll be loyal bluedogs in the long run. Culturally, most are against the coalition of fringes that the democrats have lined up against us. Most Hispanic men won't embrace homos, feminism, AA, as allies. They in their habits for the most part want what Americans used to be. If they go the other way, then they've been captured like many of the white americans have been over the past few decades.
Remember, we've been screwed from the top, and any screwing coming from those below us is all tied to the top again. Go after the neocons, they are the mortal enemies of our culture. All others are flying monkeys thrown at us.
It took a lot of wading through stinky bullshit to find someone who gets it.
Forty five million people are not going to be packed into boxcars and dumped into the desert just south of the Rio Grande. Those seeking minimum wage jobs harvesting crops are not going to have to negotiate land mines and duck machine gun bullets to apply.
Mexican- American Americans born in this country are not going to be "sent back to where they came from" ( Mexico ? the womb ? ) any more than Irish- Americans are going to be deported back to County Mayo.
Because we are not that kind of country. We are not that kind of people.
Thank God.
Meeting the challenge of assimilation into productive, law-abiding, stable family based Middle Class American life for those already here is going to require clear-headed realism ( which the Identity Politics folks avoid like the plague ) and, in equal measure, genuine heartfelt Good Will (of which of the Alt-Right folks seem incapable ) all the way around.
Difficult ( what of real value in life is not ?) , but we gotta : the future of this country depends on it.
” are easily resolved by methods that would have made Himmler blush”
Bingo. Typical false arguments galore, aka: strawmen from Fred.
I know no ‘alt-righters’ that think like this Fred says they think.
They say that “Mexicans take American Jobs.” They do, but not quite like that.
It would be more accurate to say that, because of the government-engineered Mexican population explosion, A massive number of Mexicans floods the labor market and produces great poverty for all workers in contact with it, and of course great profits for the elites.
Why do Mexicans try so hard to escape from Mexico? Is it because they are racist and hate Mexicans? Or because, they don’t want to live in an overpopulated third-world hell hole? The latter, correct? Then how can you blame US citizens – of whatever race – for also not wanting to live in a country with too many people flooding the labor market?
My grandparents came from Sweden. They were good people, but the massive importation of foreign nationals from (then) poor countries like Sweden devastated the working class in this nation. Only after the rate at which people like my grandparents were allowed to come here was radically reduced, did the working class make progress. But I don’t think of myself as a Swede – I’m an American.
So the big question: will Mexicans in the US start to think of themselves as Americans, and support efforts to reduce immigration so that all US citizens can regain lost ground and prosper, as my parents did? Or will they retain their loyalty to their ‘Raza’?
As far as Mr. Reed's and the commenter's views on assimilation, it come down to one simple thing before anything about the types of immigrants - numbers. It's simple. A city or neighborhood with 75% of any kind of people will live like they always have; there's no reason to assimilate. Does anyone think, even in the legal immigration realm, that that 1/2 hour test on the US Constitution is taken home to be revered by the barely-English-speaking people that pass it? (Yeah, by taking home, I mean lots have it ahead of time to cheat with anyway ;-}
Hispanics have come to this country in huge numbers, and there is no reason for them to assimilate. Just go to California and get around a bit. A Chinese friend of ours, recently moved from China to San Franciso, remarked to my wife "Hey, there's too many foreigners!". "What do you expect, you're in America - there's lots of us." "No, I mean there's too many foreigners, not Americans!"
I personally know and have been friends with lots of immigrants who HAVE assimlated very well, but that's confusing cause and effect. I have known them because they have assimilated.
But I've been to both Nogales and it was very, very clear that Mestizos are not an asset to the USA.
Not as stupid, lazy, violent and diseased as blacks? True.
But human in the way that we are: no way.
I hope they didn’t get your crumpets in a bundle, and force you to miss your tea time with your butler.
(not in agreement with you, but that was funny.)
Yes, huge numbers of them will. Shut off all the free goodies and make it clear the culture is hostile to them and they will leave. This has been done multiple times in US history to different ethnic groups. It is entirely precedented.
> it is over, a done deal
No, it's not. Large populations have been moved out of America before and it will be done again. It's a done deal, Fred. Sorry that in your bubble you can't come to terms with this impending reality.
The not-so-secret-secret Fred continually evades is that his adopted country and everything south is highly racially stratified. Here's the current President of Peru:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/79/Pedro_Pablo_Kuczynski_2016_%28cropped%29.jpg
If he never spoke, he wouldn't get a second glance at the Des Moines Rotary Club.
Have a look at the Mexican Congress:
“US is eventually all immigrants anyway, I don’t see it being as serious a problem as some think”
Your comparison is not valid.
Today’s largely dumb ‘immigrants’ are simply not the same as yesterdays much higher IQ immigrants.
And that IS a huge problem for a modern, increasingly technological society.
Nothing to worry about. Dollar will fall civil war will follow.
Mexicans will be the lucky ones. They have a place to run to.
The Mexicans will eagerly depart. Mui bien?PS, I'm still reading
Agreed.
It’s hilarious how Mexicans flee shitty Mexico for CA only to turn CA into shitty Mexico.
Only the very dumb do such a thing and like it.
Indeed, Fred is more & more coming off like the SPLC.
I particularly like Octavio Paz and Borges. Paz wrote a wonderful book on India, and the incomparable Borges is the wisest and best post war writer. The Anglo world might acquire some much needed depth through such writers. Currently, we have the likes of Roth.
Mexico City is pretty fantastic, too.
Hispanics have proven themselves capable of assimilating into Western culture and living harmoniously with whites.
I was in El Paso Tx a while back and I was stunned by how good looking, fashionable, and friendly the middle class Mexicans there were.
Immigration may have been a mistake, but the stupid hate of the alternative right doesn't help anything.
The alternative right is the latest iteration of the Western disease of materialism. It's not forging a new path, it's a new version of the ideologies that got us into trouble.
The frustrations that fuel the alternative right are real and should be taken seriously, but they must become the basis for a breakthrough into a new course that takes us beyond materialism and the deficient ideologies that have shaped our modern crisis.
Borges was an Anglophile and a White man; he’s hardly representative of the Mestizo Latinx hordes currently infesting Anglo-America.
For me, Anglo culture, with its competition and technology and coldness and abstraction, is pretty far removed from the Good Life.
I would much rather we become much poorer and less efficient and less powerful nation but come closer to the Good Life, be warm happy and cheerful people who enjoy ourselves rather than work to death and don't take life and the world very seriously at all, because the world is rather a joke.
You see, a Borges never could gave arisen in an Anglo culture. The metaphysics of Anglo culture is that the physical world is realy important and the world must be taken very seriously indeed, and we must become grim humorless people in constant bad moods in order to accomplish things and make life efficient.
The metaphysics of Latin culture is a wise knowing that the world is an illusion, hardly worth taking seriously at all, a bit of a farce really, and accomplishing things and working hard is something only a poor fool who doesn't see through life would do.
That's the metaphysics underlying Borges marvelous stories, and Anglo metaphysics underlies the arid wasteland we call Silicon Valley, and the hollowed out but physically efficient towns of the heartland.
So basically I think this country needs a tremendous dose of Latin culture - sure, we'll become less wealthy, less powerful, even more dysfunctional, but that's fantastic. Too much functionality kills the spirit.
Telling someone to calm down, that they are hysterical, is exactly the kind of insulting ad-hom you pretend to be against.
It isn't an argument, asshole.
Backwards Bob, you foul mouthed little critter, you:
An argument is an appeal to reason. That seems to preclude you as a recipient of any argument. Ergo, Dipshit, there was no argument directed to you. I simply invited you to act like a white man. Now, is that what you think you did?
By the way, Bob, your second sentence is grammatically incorrect, reflecting your poor reasoning. The subject of the sentence is singular (someone) and your pronoun is plural (they). Maybe that is insignificant to you, Bob, seein’s how you don’t seem to worry about keeping your thinking straight. Just consider your grammatical imprecision a form of hypocrisy.
You don’t learn when you are talking, Bob, so try keeping quiet for a while.
To describe the emerging situation in Europe just substitute Hispanic with Muslim, and USA by Europe.
The clash, clashes, here is/are about culture.
The customary christmas or new year speeches by heads of state, the Dutch king, Merkel, Macron, Belgian prime minister Michel, all had as main topic the tear, rift, in society.
Especially German comments were that there is an abyss.
This abyss already became very clear in France in 2005, riots in the Muslim ghetto’s, the banlieues.
Since then the situation just deteriorated.
The most horrible example is an attack on two police cars guarding a security camera, throwing molotov coctails into the cars, and preventing the police, four in total, one of them a woman, from escaping from the cars.
None of them died, one has such severe burns that he will suffer for the rest of his life.
After demonstrations by the French police, illegal, the goverment promised cars with non breakable windows, and fire resistant uniforms.
The next step must be kicking resistant uniforms, a police woman was hurt severely when two of them tried to calm down unrest.
It is the same in Belgium, more and more agression against police.
And in Sweden, fire fighters not being allowed by police to attend to fires until there is sufficient police protection, in quarters with mainly migrants.
Also German cities have no go areas.
but more than being about culture per se, it's about power
and numbers
and its civilizational
from New Zealand to Norway- the International Jewish banksters and their ethno-tribalists who control the media have created the meme in Western people that they're all guilty of racism (colonialism or whatever kind of 'ism' works) and that they all have to be blended out of existence as a kind of justice for the evil racist people that they endemically are.
and over the generations, this kind of shaming has worked on the weaker minded, feminized members of the former and dying (murdered) Western world.
All you have to do is look at places like Rhodesia- that committed national suicide out of guilt for their terrible racism. And have given their prospects over to a brutal kind of uber-black racism on steroids that destroyed the nation outright. (to the silent approval of the Jewish banksters and controlled media/academia, and of course Fred; who's never heard of Zimbabwe)
So now they're on a roll. They've destroyed S. Africa and created the rape capital that has competition today from, of all places Sweden!
Only the most disingenuous or idiotic would pretend that this migrant crisis isn't orchestrated by the world's globalist banksters and Zionists. (a word Fred has never heard of ; )
So as the Mexicans (and Salvadorians and Hondurans and Somalis and Middle Easterners and Africans and any and everybody else who is not a white Westerner = [ Nazi / alt-right / white supremacists] pours into the dying West, we're all assured that these people are a net boon to our nations, as they transform the place into unrecognizable and hostile encampments for the looming confrontation.
Fred and the rest of the propagandist$ tell us there is nothing to worry about!, as California has been transformed forever into a bastion of Democratic voters and politicians overtly hostile to the former white majority of this dying (murdered) nation.
Only an imbecile or a liar would pretend not to notice the ominous change in the Democrat party of today. They are now the official Anti-White party of America. Is Fred too stupid to see this? Or has he made a deal with the devil to promote the anti-white juggernaut that will inevitably lead to slaughter in the streets. Just like the Russian revolution, where the "Whites' and the "Reds' battled it out to create the Jewish / Bolshevik nightmare for the productive white farmers and their families and middle classes that were genocided wholesale, sent to gulags, and otherwise taught a terrible lesson that we are about to learn all over again.
But you have to have propagandists to sell the looming horror show to the public!
You have to convince the people that being replaced with others is really a good thing, and that even as they shoot holes in your daughters, and are let off by the ((PTB)), who consider the life of some filthy white shiksa (Nazi baby factory) worthless at best, we should all be grateful for the opportunity to be replaced with better people than we, (not racists and Nazis and white supremacists like you and Trump and Les Deplorables)
Tell us Fred, how it's going to be a utopia when Oprah (or some other white-hating apparatchik) is president
Trump vs. Hillary was the last gasp of the dying ((murdered)) Western world. We dodged that bullet for now, but it's for us to see what that means vis-a-vis immigration. And it is the issue of immigration from the Third World into the West that will determine whether or not your children and grandchildren will have any kind of future at all, or if they're going to end up like the Kulaks of Ukraine.... all the way to the whites of Zimbabwe.
If someone tells you those two events (and including massive Third World immigration into the ZUSA) are unrelated, they're either a lying rat, or a certifiable imbecile. My money's on the former.
I think it’s a rule of nature that you have to shill for your wife’s tribe if you’ve gone outside your own. Fred Reed shills for latinos, Richard Spencer married a Russian woman and shills for Russia so hard he even pooh-poohs the Holodomor, Derbyshire has his “ice people.” My favorite Teaching Company lecturer Kenneth Harl married a Turkish woman and what did he do? Produce a lecture series on the Ottoman Empire featuring a lecture on the Armenian genocide which minimizes it as much as he possibly can while still maintaining academic credibility.
She's some kind of Georgian or other Caucasusoid.
Basement tier white, in other words.
And she's obsessed with Alexander Dugin--who is not a friend of the white race.
But since people often act with mixed motives, the noble version of the story isn't always the true one. The female has to make extra sure that she doesn't lose credibility in her own tribe by being seen as a slut for marrying out. Therefore she has to nag her man constantly to be seen as not only loyal to her tribe but extremely beneficial to it as well (hence the shilling), which ironically just places the man at greater danger both from the jealousy of the males in his wife's tribe and from the members of his old tribe, who now see him as a traitor.
If you're a man, the best way to successfully marry out is to keep quiet about it. Be the strong, silent type. Love your wife and be loyal to her tribe, but do it in non-vocal, non-extravagant ways. Let your children reap the benefits of assimilation rather than try to grasp it yourself. This is the sacrifice you will have to make. It is impossible to assimilate in one generation; you will always be a "foreigner" in your new surroundings. You will just have to bear that tension within your own being, bear it stoically to the grave, and there let it go extinct. Trying to resolve it in one lifetime only makes you look like an inauthentic fool.
Gen Z here, allowing millions of third worlders into the US and telling them they were part of the American identity after watching their third monday night football game has Phucked up american identity beyond repair. Young white americans don’t have any “culture”, as the blacks often say.
Freed, we(Alt right and misc WN youth) are not going to go away. There will be more and more of us as racial tensions grow until the US collapses.
The sooner the better in my opinion. Because out of these experiences and events a culture will emerge that will belong to us and not the entire world.
More of you? Yes. To the point that you and your hordes will cause America to fall? No.
We all know that you are not going to anything about it physically; instead, you will simply lament on a blog and hope someone else will do the dirty work for you.
Are there any estimates for what percentage of all births last year were to one Hispanic, white white unions?
This is a dirty little trick played in Britain, as well. Only the mother's race is noted. Obviously this is intentional to hide what is going on and how quickly we are being bred out by engineered lowered birth rates and pressured miscegenation.
Fred, this crap isn’t even wrong.
Setting aside all matters related to Hispanics and immigration, if you actually think that Breitbart is Alt-Right, you are more clueless than I ever imagined. Breitbart is an Israel-first propaganda rag that until very recently was managed by the traitorous swamp rat Steve Bannon, who has just thankfully been shown the door. The comments section there doesn’t rise above the level of “muh NASCAR”; and although they may chant “Build the Wall” and “Send them Back,” they’re far too brainwashed to entertain any ethnocentric sentiments. You should try going to Breitbart and LARPing as an Hispanic conservative. I’ll bet those “haters” give you more up-votes than you’ve ever got in your life.
New subject: I can’t help feeling a little suspicious when I see a chorus of commenters here eagerly yup-yupping the proposition that “We won’t be sending 12 million people back to Mexico.” Quite a few posters have said this in the thread above, almost as if they chimed in just to repeat the mantra, to put their personal stamp on it so they wouldn’t be missed. It reminds me of the days after 9/11 when everyone was mindlessly mouthing the slogan “Islam is a religion of peace,” literally before the smoke had even cleared.
This all feels very AstroTurfed. There is something in the ether right now that is causing people to accept, even to celebrate, Trump’s impending cave-in on DACA. Fred Reed is certainly doing his part, and not just because the CIA slipped a little something extra this month to their man in Guadalajara. It requires no conspiracy; it is just the natural tendency of weak minds to rationalize their own defeat—nay, to transmogrify it into an ersatz victory—in which endeavor they are greatly assisted by rallying around empty catchphrases. There is no debate; the Dufflepud gallery has spoken.
But I would not bet on them being right.
I like Fred. The pictures of the Latinas he uses, though, are 180 degrees out of synch with the reality of the Latin American invasion here in Norte Virginia.
I must admit that my views on stopping the invasion would be reoriented if the ladies looked more like the lovely in the picture, and less like the gals I see at the medical center.
I am not sure that those of us who only want to have our own autonomous nation, and not have industrial-sized decades-long third world immigration shoved down our throats and against our wishes, necessarily take a “dim view” of Latin Americans. Kind of cheap shot on AR there Fred. As Macron said recently, too much immigration will increase racism. We are sick of being invaded and naturally some of that frustration is going to spill over into some dislike of the invaders themselves. I think most Americans really like Latinos, for the most part — but not MS-13 and the Latin Kings and the drunken drivers so let up on the gas Fred, you are above that.
Would you please provide some specific examples?
Operation Wetback — would probably need a new name today.
You sure got a lot of folks tuned up with this one Fred which likely means you are right. I’m from Canada so I know little of the issue but I am also a believer in the “you will get as much as you will take ” philosophy and I’d say us white folks have had about enough. Too many guns in the USA for this to end well.
“A beginning would be not to turn them into another dysfunctional, hostile racial minority–which is exactly what the Alt-Right seems bent on doing. Blacks, thirteen percent of the population, appear irremediably angry, with obvious untoward consequences. If the Alt-Right can make another seventeen percent into internal enemies, it will be the end of anything recognizable as America.”
The circumstance of Blacks wasn’t created by the Alt-Right or any other flavor of the right, whose emphasis has always been on personal responsibility. Black resentment was fostered by leftist infantilization of the group as a race, destruction of the black family by the welfare state, and opportunistic black leaders determined to drive a wedge between blacks and the broader population.
So by the logic of this piece, the goal should be to prevent the left from having anything further to do with the decisions regarding our latin minority before it’s too late. Compared to their destructive efforts, what the alt-right or anyone else does is totally irrelevant.
US could learn something from Mexico: there, 10-15% whites rule all & everything.
it isn't the Hispanics that are here, it's the trajectory asshole
we're the guys who are officially told to get to the back of the line behind ALL minorities, in all circumstances, OK asshole?
only an asshole would advocate that such a system is ok, and should be with working class white men who are discriminated against in all things in this country as the minorities (of all stripes) flood in to take our jobs and transform our communities into places we don't recognize.
what a pathetic tool Fred has become
sad and pathetic
reminds me of the Apaches who worked as scouts for the US Army, and would betray their tribe for a few drinks of whiskey and a US cavalry uniform
if there were no such thing as Affirmative Action, and everybody had a great job, and there was no such thing as racial or cultural animosity and so forth, then Fred might be making some sense.
but all of that is Rainbow land with unicorns and leprechauns, and that's just not where we live.
” Who let the dogs out? Ruf Ruf. ” (You know the song?)
If the dog bites you, you would be ridiculous to get angry with the dog.
You should get angry with the owner who let the dog out.
Of course than you could shoot the dog. but not be angry with him.
The owners who let the dog out, (in this case in actually in,) are Democrats.
Dick Spencer’s tit cow isn’t even Russian.
She’s some kind of Georgian or other Caucasusoid.
Basement tier white, in other words.
And she’s obsessed with Alexander Dugin–who is not a friend of the white race.
Why is Reed’s column posted here? To retire, Fred.
( The French can't spell favellas. )
It’s also obvious that the French cannot pronounce ciciri or Cinzano. OT, maybe.
… and practiced by Japanese, Chinese, Jews, white nationalists, Latin Americans…
Notice how linguistic orthography deprecates Whites as a group by not capitalizing their signifier. When it was just Europeans, identity could be known and referred by using nationality or ethnicity. But now that non-Whites have made a claim to be “European,” there is no good reason for the word not to be capitalized. Especially now that Whites are developing a racial consciousness. In fact, in order to foster racial cohesion, the word ought to be capitalized, on par with other proper nouns such as Asians, Africans, etc.
https://www.vosizneias.com/assets/uploads/news_photos/thumbnails/800_velbbsqa1abaemdvdohe1pwyilzloavq.jpg
Neo-fascist aesthetic and worldview, another reason to oppose Central and South American immigration.
The clash, clashes, here is/are about culture.
The customary christmas or new year speeches by heads of state, the Dutch king, Merkel, Macron, Belgian prime minister Michel, all had as main topic the tear, rift, in society.
Especially German comments were that there is an abyss.
This abyss already became very clear in France in 2005, riots in the Muslim ghetto's, the banlieues.
Since then the situation just deteriorated.
The most horrible example is an attack on two police cars guarding a security camera, throwing molotov coctails into the cars, and preventing the police, four in total, one of them a woman, from escaping from the cars.
None of them died, one has such severe burns that he will suffer for the rest of his life.
After demonstrations by the French police, illegal, the goverment promised cars with non breakable windows, and fire resistant uniforms.
The next step must be kicking resistant uniforms, a police woman was hurt severely when two of them tried to calm down unrest.
It is the same in Belgium, more and more agression against police.
And in Sweden, fire fighters not being allowed by police to attend to fires until there is sufficient police protection, in quarters with mainly migrants.
Also German cities have no go areas.
thank you!
but more than being about culture per se, it’s about power
and numbers
and its civilizational
from New Zealand to Norway- the International Jewish banksters and their ethno-tribalists who control the media have created the meme in Western people that they’re all guilty of racism (colonialism or whatever kind of ‘ism’ works) and that they all have to be blended out of existence as a kind of justice for the evil racist people that they endemically are.
and over the generations, this kind of shaming has worked on the weaker minded, feminized members of the former and dying (murdered) Western world.
All you have to do is look at places like Rhodesia- that committed national suicide out of guilt for their terrible racism. And have given their prospects over to a brutal kind of uber-black racism on steroids that destroyed the nation outright. (to the silent approval of the Jewish banksters and controlled media/academia, and of course Fred; who’s never heard of Zimbabwe)
So now they’re on a roll. They’ve destroyed S. Africa and created the rape capital that has competition today from, of all places Sweden!
Only the most disingenuous or idiotic would pretend that this migrant crisis isn’t orchestrated by the world’s globalist banksters and Zionists. (a word Fred has never heard of ; )
So as the Mexicans (and Salvadorians and Hondurans and Somalis and Middle Easterners and Africans and any and everybody else who is not a white Westerner = [ Nazi / alt-right / white supremacists] pours into the dying West, we’re all assured that these people are a net boon to our nations, as they transform the place into unrecognizable and hostile encampments for the looming confrontation.
Fred and the rest of the propagandist$ tell us there is nothing to worry about!, as California has been transformed forever into a bastion of Democratic voters and politicians overtly hostile to the former white majority of this dying (murdered) nation.
Only an imbecile or a liar would pretend not to notice the ominous change in the Democrat party of today. They are now the official Anti-White party of America. Is Fred too stupid to see this? Or has he made a deal with the devil to promote the anti-white juggernaut that will inevitably lead to slaughter in the streets. Just like the Russian revolution, where the “Whites’ and the “Reds’ battled it out to create the Jewish / Bolshevik nightmare for the productive white farmers and their families and middle classes that were genocided wholesale, sent to gulags, and otherwise taught a terrible lesson that we are about to learn all over again.
But you have to have propagandists to sell the looming horror show to the public!
You have to convince the people that being replaced with others is really a good thing, and that even as they shoot holes in your daughters, and are let off by the ((PTB)), who consider the life of some filthy white shiksa (Nazi baby factory) worthless at best, we should all be grateful for the opportunity to be replaced with better people than we, (not racists and Nazis and white supremacists like you and Trump and Les Deplorables)
Tell us Fred, how it’s going to be a utopia when Oprah (or some other white-hating apparatchik) is president
Trump vs. Hillary was the last gasp of the dying ((murdered)) Western world. We dodged that bullet for now, but it’s for us to see what that means vis-a-vis immigration. And it is the issue of immigration from the Third World into the West that will determine whether or not your children and grandchildren will have any kind of future at all, or if they’re going to end up like the Kulaks of Ukraine…. all the way to the whites of Zimbabwe.
If someone tells you those two events (and including massive Third World immigration into the ZUSA) are unrelated, they’re either a lying rat, or a certifiable imbecile. My money’s on the former.
But of course colonialism was in general not beneficial to the existing populations.
An old exception seems to be the Muslim colonisation of the Iberian peninsula.
Maybe it became beneficial in the 20th century, income per head in the Dutch East Indies in 1940 was just reached again by Indonesia in the seventies.
It was interesting to see on tv how the local population in now Zimbabwe welcomed back the former white owner of a farm, they expected to have work again.
S Africa is destroying the part of the population, white, that keeps, or kept the economy running.
Nevertheless, in the 'good' old times the Boers simply occupied land held by local cultures through their better weapons, of which Churchill said that the higher cultures have these better weapons.
GB made great profits out of India, therefore Churchill was furious with FDR for wanting to liberate India from GB rule.
So the picture again is not simple black and white, as history never is, if you look at the details.
How the world would have fared without colonialism, nobody knows.
And colonialism is not an exclusively white activity, for example the Aztecs were great colonists, as were the ancient Romans, or the Assyrian king Sargon.
McDonalds is going to automation already, and Walmart would have to pay more than the minimum wage, which would cut slightly into the Billionaires’ take….what a shame.
Setting aside all matters related to Hispanics and immigration, if you actually think that Breitbart is Alt-Right, you are more clueless than I ever imagined. Breitbart is an Israel-first propaganda rag that until very recently was managed by the traitorous swamp rat Steve Bannon, who has just thankfully been shown the door. The comments section there doesn't rise above the level of "muh NASCAR"; and although they may chant "Build the Wall" and "Send them Back," they're far too brainwashed to entertain any ethnocentric sentiments. You should try going to Breitbart and LARPing as an Hispanic conservative. I'll bet those "haters" give you more up-votes than you've ever got in your life.
~~~
New subject: I can't help feeling a little suspicious when I see a chorus of commenters here eagerly yup-yupping the proposition that "We won't be sending 12 million people back to Mexico." Quite a few posters have said this in the thread above, almost as if they chimed in just to repeat the mantra, to put their personal stamp on it so they wouldn't be missed. It reminds me of the days after 9/11 when everyone was mindlessly mouthing the slogan "Islam is a religion of peace," literally before the smoke had even cleared.
This all feels very AstroTurfed. There is something in the ether right now that is causing people to accept, even to celebrate, Trump's impending cave-in on DACA. Fred Reed is certainly doing his part, and not just because the CIA slipped a little something extra this month to their man in Guadalajara. It requires no conspiracy; it is just the natural tendency of weak minds to rationalize their own defeat---nay, to transmogrify it into an ersatz victory---in which endeavor they are greatly assisted by rallying around empty catchphrases. There is no debate; the Dufflepud gallery has spoken.
But I would not bet on them being right.
This site is full of dead frolicking idiots.
White male born in 1940s Washington, DC area. Most immigrants are willing, energetic, people, with strong family allegiances, but their education is culturally limited even when they have advanced degrees, the quality of the knowledge in the credentialed person is generally lacking. This has been the problem of the black in America since day one: its called competitive access..
Digressing for a moment, what is the difference between Hillary Clinton and plane Jane born south of the border housewife living in USA occupied America.. the answer is “who she grew up with”, what learning experiences she was exposed to while growing up; which college she was encouraged to and able to afford to attend; which courses of study she was encouraged to pursue; and upon graduation, which jobs was she offered and how fast was she moved up through the organization so that capacity in terms of contacts and challenges were improving her capacity to compete in our society.
So: access to capital, learning experiences and on the job training are the main barriers to assimilation. The Jewish immigrant communities had 1000 years or so of learning to assimilate.. and they developed a global education and financial system, a system that operates more or less independent of the nation of domicile of the immigrants. Jewish home school education, in a Jewish immigrant community education is a focused effort, such is a most important component of growing up, and just behind the community learning experience support is the community financial support, made available to help overcome financial need when ever that need was a barrier to opportunity. The idea is to provide capacity to capable immigrants so when they encounter a substantial local community opportunity, one that takes money, the money and capacity to take advantage of such opportunity was nearly always there, even if the support came from central Europe.
ex. an immigrant from Peru barely able to speak English arrives to AmericanCity, USA, becomes a roofer, earns nice money, and one day the company he works for files bankruptcy.. it has 100 workers, a large very prominent building in downtown, owns quite a bit of equipment, and collectively the workers have a lot of experience, the company can be taken out of bankruptcy for $1.2 million, its equipment alone is worth maybe $4. million. If this immigrant roofer person had been a Jewish immigrant; the Jewish community would quickly find a way for this person to pay the $1.2 million and become someone important in the community. All of the other immigrating cultures need to do the same.. The barrier to assimilation is access to advanced level learning experiences, access to opportunity, and those barriers are in place because of educational and financial incapacity. Just as soon as a member of the immigrant community owns the business he or she is able to provide opportunity to other immigrants.
So support from within is the most important aspect of achieving true assimilation. IMO. I do not know an American that has refused assimilation to anyone( white, black, Indian, Polish, Chinese, Jewish, Greek or whatever) who has the proper background and who is adequately prepared to compete within out society.
An immigrant in the 1950's had immense social pressure to assimilate: stingy welfare, no EASL services, no Title VII, no SJW crusades, and a governing white super-majority. They adapted and out-married into the super-majority, or they went back home. Or they formed insular ghettoes, like the Hasidim and the Amish, and American blacks.
Past a certain point, there is no pressure to assimilate. You can set up your own patronage networks and use the former super-majority's liberal laws to shape the society to your standards, not theirs.
Freed, we(Alt right and misc WN youth) are not going to go away. There will be more and more of us as racial tensions grow until the US collapses.
The sooner the better in my opinion. Because out of these experiences and events a culture will emerge that will belong to us and not the entire world.
“Freed, we(Alt right and misc WN youth) are not going to go away. There will be more and more of us as racial tensions grow until the US collapses.”
More of you? Yes. To the point that you and your hordes will cause America to fall? No.
We all know that you are not going to anything about it physically; instead, you will simply lament on a blog and hope someone else will do the dirty work for you.
Leave the kid alone. He can come lament on this blog if he wants to. He and his generation have much to lament. This is one of the few places where they aren't forgotten.
And you, insulting the physical courage of someone less than half your age? Someone, moreover, whom you have never met and know nothing about? You're acting like a bitter, middle-aged pervert, which is just the sort of vibe I've always gotten from your comments anyway. This is creepy in the extreme and exceeds the bounds of mere trolling.
Don't think you're going to able to practice this villainy here and get away with it. Everybody is on to your shtick. You had better walk a very fine line in the future and don't even think about messing with the youth again.
It'll be your new americans that will do most of the work for us.
And no, I'm not going to pick up a gun and start dylan roofing people.
• Enslavement
• Sterilization
• ExecutionFederico Reedriguez presents assimilation and absimilation as the only choices available because he is desperately in love with Mexicans for some baffling reason.I happen to support some combination of deportation, sterilization, and assimilation--depending on the hispanics in question.But I'm not going to pretend there aren't other options.
Reading Fred’s article, one would think that the “alt-right” rules America and controls the debate over “Hispanics” and “Hispanic” immigration. If only the “alt-right” -which has almost no power and influence- would stop telling the truth about “Hispanics” -over 90% of whom are nonwhite, an overwhelming majority of Amerindians (including Mestizos) and a large minority of blacks (including mulattoes and zambos)- assimilation would occur even if tens of millions of nonwhites from Mexico and the rest of Latin America continue to flood and destroy the country.
Just because Mestizos and pure Amerindians are not as awful as Negroes (including millions of blacks who are defined as “Hispanics” and “Latinos”) and Muslims doesn’t mean they’re not awful as a group and that their presence and influence is not deleterious -far more so than Muslims as a group because they far outnumber them and ultimately, in the future as a result of massive immigration. even more so than blacks when they far outnumber them.
Forty five million people are not going to be packed into boxcars and dumped into the desert just south of the Rio Grande. Those seeking minimum wage jobs harvesting crops are not going to have to negotiate land mines and duck machine gun bullets to apply.
Mexican- American Americans born in this country are not going to be "sent back to where they came from" ( Mexico ? the womb ? ) any more than Irish- Americans are going to be deported back to County Mayo.
Because we are not that kind of country. We are not that kind of people.
Thank God.
Meeting the challenge of assimilation into productive, law-abiding, stable family based Middle Class American life for those already here is going to require clear-headed realism ( which the Identity Politics folks avoid like the plague ) and, in equal measure, genuine heartfelt Good Will (of which of the Alt-Right folks seem incapable ) all the way around.
Difficult ( what of real value in life is not ?) , but we gotta : the future of this country depends on it.
For an old guy you lack historical perspective. The future of all multi-national empires is devolution into constituent nations. Or you can just shamble along as a perpetually “emerging economy,” like Brazil.
I’ll say it again – Get a firm hold on illegal immigration and limit who immigrates, but don’t demonize the sizable Hispanic population that is already here and working. Lay heavily on the welfare mooches and criminals, but don’t mix the two up. Many working Hispanics have cultural values more closely related to traditional white Americans than not, and you don’t want those people to turn against you. After all, our manufacturing base has been gutted, and only indirectly by them, meaning they shouldn’t get the noose. Don’t think that Hispanics are one unified group; they can be as racist towards those of other countries in Latin America as they can be of us, at least for now.
The alt-right has the pathetic left on the ropes, but it is a tenuous position we are still in, and can’t afford enemies where there could be allies. Watch for agent provocateurs, for this issue is where they have the most potential for recovery of their strength, and to fight the Hispanics already legally (or even illegally but productive) in this country will a disastrous civil war, literal or figuratively speaking.
The ship has to be righted from the top before going after the issues on lower levels, and the top only maintains power by keeping the lower tiers, particularly the stronger lower tiers, at each others throats. And no, traditional American whites are not top tier politically, as if than needs reiterating.
or Evangelical they have traditional values.
They don’t.
Hispanics have the highest abortion rates. Although they often live in lifelong partnerships, they have a very low rate of legal marriage. Maybe it’s for the single Mom welfare. They have a high rate of molestation of girls 10 to 16.
Tucker Carlson talked about government welfare statistics last night. 73 % of Salvadorans and Guatemalans are in welfare
Hispanics don’t live a conservative lifestyle. But conservatives love them because they didn’t vote for gay marriage. . .
no citizen should feel the least bit of guilt demanding their laws be respected. No citizen should feel the least bit caution at calling for the arrest of any mayor, and council person, any supposed pastor or governor who supports aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.
Nothing was a clearer picture that this president was or a is total coward. It’s one thing to send troops overseas, and lob missiles afar.
It’s quite another to stand and face the immediate threat with all of its murky pseudo religious good samaritan nonsense. I think it is peculiar that people scream about where they country is gone standing behind a dozen foreign voices who are squeezing out manual skilled citizens trying to feed their families.
There is a war and its right here at home.
DACA — what a a display of cowardice.
if only we can make some of the haters richer, I bet their hatred would be gone instantly if they are just slightly better off. most of the hatred in the comments seems to stem from being poor and looking for something to blame.
losers
Many (black, white, and hispanic) grew up in a structure that their parents supported through churches and civic organizations without realizing how much those institutions depended on people to sustain them, and how much they, in turn, supported the people.
The paradox is that the institutions, not always, but often, divided people into in-groups and out-groups. For this reason the social engineers sought to destroy them as they interfere with the construction of the super state. A very important baby went out with that bathwater.
They cannot name what they miss, but they miss these institutions. The super state is not a substitute, as both the Russians and Chinese discovered, and we will eventually learn. The institutions cannot be transformed into a super state, as the Roman Catholic Church learned.
Money will not substitute either. We are social animals and will not prosper without social structure.
The only way there will be a super state is if we converge on one set of social values and institutions. There will be a lot of blood shed between now and that day.
not even close.
The people without children cannot hold a territory. And if white males fall for the identity card, they are without a glimmer of hope, for then white women will be feminists and vote Oprah. The race wars within the U.S. is the first war the elites are pushing but, contrary to the Middle East ones, this is within the white males' power to stop.
White males should be American first.
“White males should be American first.”
You mean, the continent?
losers
Fred,
You’re right, of course. I too believe assimilation is possible because I’ve seen it myself. Second generation “Latinos” I’ve worked with are pretty much assimilated and, more significantly, have the masculinity and style that remind me of white guys I grew up with in the late 70′s and 80′s (young white guys today seem to be androgynous fem-bois). Thus, I see hope here.
I also agree with you that the alt-right demonizing of latinos is only going to lead to a race war that will destroy America and will be very bad for both anglos and latinos. Nothing good can come from this.
Much of the alt-right is very seductive to me. There are many things they say that I agree with.
However, I remember a posting on one of the alt-right sites a couple of years ago that made me part ways with them. It was of an Vietnamese immigrant, who became successful in his own right, then ran as a GOP congressman as essentially a libertarian like myself. His world-view was pretty much as “Randian” as mine. So, here’s a guy who is essentially on “my side” as much as possible and the alt-right poster are saying stupid shit like “he’s not a real American” or “he has to go back” etc, etc.
It was at this moment that I parted ways with the alt-right.
In any case, if we havc a “trump/Reagan” economic revolution (like I think we are) the resulting economic prosperity will cause the alt-right to fade away over time. The alt-right is a lot like the conservatives during the last two years of Carter as well as the first two years of Reagan. This “survivalist” mentality faded away during 83-84 when the Reagan economic boom was well underway.
If anything, Trump will be good for Latinos in the U.S. Manufacturing is doing better and most Latinos work in manufacturing (as well as myelf, as an engineer). The fracking revolution (see Peter Zeihan’s book and site about this) is also good for U.S. manufacturing as well as economy as a whole. This is good for both anglos and latinos.
I wonder why Fred didn’t use this foto to illustrate his screed — oh wait, they’re white — never mind.
Digressing for a moment, what is the difference between Hillary Clinton and plane Jane born south of the border housewife living in USA occupied America.. the answer is "who she grew up with", what learning experiences she was exposed to while growing up; which college she was encouraged to and able to afford to attend; which courses of study she was encouraged to pursue; and upon graduation, which jobs was she offered and how fast was she moved up through the organization so that capacity in terms of contacts and challenges were improving her capacity to compete in our society.
So: access to capital, learning experiences and on the job training are the main barriers to assimilation. The Jewish immigrant communities had 1000 years or so of learning to assimilate.. and they developed a global education and financial system, a system that operates more or less independent of the nation of domicile of the immigrants. Jewish home school education, in a Jewish immigrant community education is a focused effort, such is a most important component of growing up, and just behind the community learning experience support is the community financial support, made available to help overcome financial need when ever that need was a barrier to opportunity. The idea is to provide capacity to capable immigrants so when they encounter a substantial local community opportunity, one that takes money, the money and capacity to take advantage of such opportunity was nearly always there, even if the support came from central Europe.
ex. an immigrant from Peru barely able to speak English arrives to AmericanCity, USA, becomes a roofer, earns nice money, and one day the company he works for files bankruptcy.. it has 100 workers, a large very prominent building in downtown, owns quite a bit of equipment, and collectively the workers have a lot of experience, the company can be taken out of bankruptcy for $1.2 million, its equipment alone is worth maybe $4. million. If this immigrant roofer person had been a Jewish immigrant; the Jewish community would quickly find a way for this person to pay the $1.2 million and become someone important in the community. All of the other immigrating cultures need to do the same.. The barrier to assimilation is access to advanced level learning experiences, access to opportunity, and those barriers are in place because of educational and financial incapacity. Just as soon as a member of the immigrant community owns the business he or she is able to provide opportunity to other immigrants.
So support from within is the most important aspect of achieving true assimilation. IMO. I do not know an American that has refused assimilation to anyone( white, black, Indian, Polish, Chinese, Jewish, Greek or whatever) who has the proper background and who is adequately prepared to compete within out society.
What is “our” society? The post-WW2 era in which you were raised when the society was near 90% white, or the place where whites are 64% of the society and dropping?
An immigrant in the 1950′s had immense social pressure to assimilate: stingy welfare, no EASL services, no Title VII, no SJW crusades, and a governing white super-majority. They adapted and out-married into the super-majority, or they went back home. Or they formed insular ghettoes, like the Hasidim and the Amish, and American blacks.
Past a certain point, there is no pressure to assimilate. You can set up your own patronage networks and use the former super-majority’s liberal laws to shape the society to your standards, not theirs.
Our society is American, originally forged by a mix of Europeans who, through their posterity, laid the groundwork for future generations to set a course for themselves. Like any nation before it, a variety of racial and ethnic groups arrived, set up shop in their own enclaves, and eventually immersed themselves into the body politic.
Hate facts, to be sure.
"An immigrant in the 1950′s had immense social pressure to assimilate: stingy welfare, no EASL services, no Title VII, no SJW crusades, and a governing white super-majority. They adapted and out-married into the super-majority, or they went back home. Or they formed insular ghettoes, like the Hasidim and the Amish, and American blacks."
From 1950 to 1960, the U.S. had 2,515,000 new immigrants--477,000 arriving from Germany, 185,000 from Italy, 52,000 new arrivals from the Netherlands, 203,000 from the UK, 46,000 from Japan, 300,000 from Mexico, and 377,000 from Canada. Since there brethren already had been here in large numbers, they experienced a modicum of social pressure. Regardless, today's immigrants are following the same script as in the past. People tend to forget that their own ancestors generally underwent the same intense scrutiny by nativists. Their great-grandparents demanded they be given the opportunity to prove themselves.
Now, before you get your knickers in a twist, may I remind you that I support immigration restrictions today, that there ought to be major reforms to H1B visas, and employers ought to be brought to justice for hiring and maintaining illegals.
In the end, there is not going to be this massive and glorious "deportation of millions of people" by our government, nor is there going to be this rise of the "angered Saxon" en masse to force the partition of the United States, and nor are the armchair warriors here who lament about this "invasion by Amerinds" are going to engage violent reprisals.
While it is true that money matters, one should not neglect what the loss of social structure does to those who have lost it.
Many (black, white, and hispanic) grew up in a structure that their parents supported through churches and civic organizations without realizing how much those institutions depended on people to sustain them, and how much they, in turn, supported the people.
The paradox is that the institutions, not always, but often, divided people into in-groups and out-groups. For this reason the social engineers sought to destroy them as they interfere with the construction of the super state. A very important baby went out with that bathwater.
They cannot name what they miss, but they miss these institutions. The super state is not a substitute, as both the Russians and Chinese discovered, and we will eventually learn. The institutions cannot be transformed into a super state, as the Roman Catholic Church learned.
Money will not substitute either. We are social animals and will not prosper without social structure.
The only way there will be a super state is if we converge on one set of social values and institutions. There will be a lot of blood shed between now and that day.
I was and am not a fan of forced integration. it should be allow to happen organically. there will always be people who hate anything that is different, forcing those to live with other races is as bad as forcing those who wants to mingle apart.
imagine forcing a black panther member to live side by side with a KKK member?
assimilation takes time, but the elites wants a bigger population for a bigger economy. so immigration was accelerated. no matter how much one hates the elites, they already saw the writing on the wall in mid 90s about the chinese economy.
Didn’t read. It’s Fred Reed.
That’s a fine article, Mr. Reed, balanced and rational. I agree that in a time of high unemployment, immigration should be severely limited and believe that we have to enforce our borders, as do other nations. I have been travelling the world since my teenage but I know of no country where I can stay without permission, much less work. But I reject the disparaging of our Latin-American fellow citizens and legal immigrants who, by and large, are honest family-loving people who have, from the inception of this nation, contributed much.
Wow, you did it again. You wrote so many words of degrading, biased, and generalized hate toward us, just in the beginning of your article, that I and many others chose to simply stop reading at that point. Demeaningly categorizing millions of thinking people like me as stupid “Alt-right”, taking President Trump’s words out of context, and spending your time looking only for the small percentage of Briebart and similiar sites articles that go too far… do you really think we trust you? Fred, you have some good ideas and think deeper that most, BUT its a good idea to not immediately insult your readers so much. This has happened so many times in your articles that when I see see you as an author, I will simply go right then and there go to another article without even starting on yours.
but more than being about culture per se, it's about power
and numbers
and its civilizational
from New Zealand to Norway- the International Jewish banksters and their ethno-tribalists who control the media have created the meme in Western people that they're all guilty of racism (colonialism or whatever kind of 'ism' works) and that they all have to be blended out of existence as a kind of justice for the evil racist people that they endemically are.
and over the generations, this kind of shaming has worked on the weaker minded, feminized members of the former and dying (murdered) Western world.
All you have to do is look at places like Rhodesia- that committed national suicide out of guilt for their terrible racism. And have given their prospects over to a brutal kind of uber-black racism on steroids that destroyed the nation outright. (to the silent approval of the Jewish banksters and controlled media/academia, and of course Fred; who's never heard of Zimbabwe)
So now they're on a roll. They've destroyed S. Africa and created the rape capital that has competition today from, of all places Sweden!
Only the most disingenuous or idiotic would pretend that this migrant crisis isn't orchestrated by the world's globalist banksters and Zionists. (a word Fred has never heard of ; )
So as the Mexicans (and Salvadorians and Hondurans and Somalis and Middle Easterners and Africans and any and everybody else who is not a white Westerner = [ Nazi / alt-right / white supremacists] pours into the dying West, we're all assured that these people are a net boon to our nations, as they transform the place into unrecognizable and hostile encampments for the looming confrontation.
Fred and the rest of the propagandist$ tell us there is nothing to worry about!, as California has been transformed forever into a bastion of Democratic voters and politicians overtly hostile to the former white majority of this dying (murdered) nation.
Only an imbecile or a liar would pretend not to notice the ominous change in the Democrat party of today. They are now the official Anti-White party of America. Is Fred too stupid to see this? Or has he made a deal with the devil to promote the anti-white juggernaut that will inevitably lead to slaughter in the streets. Just like the Russian revolution, where the "Whites' and the "Reds' battled it out to create the Jewish / Bolshevik nightmare for the productive white farmers and their families and middle classes that were genocided wholesale, sent to gulags, and otherwise taught a terrible lesson that we are about to learn all over again.
But you have to have propagandists to sell the looming horror show to the public!
You have to convince the people that being replaced with others is really a good thing, and that even as they shoot holes in your daughters, and are let off by the ((PTB)), who consider the life of some filthy white shiksa (Nazi baby factory) worthless at best, we should all be grateful for the opportunity to be replaced with better people than we, (not racists and Nazis and white supremacists like you and Trump and Les Deplorables)
Tell us Fred, how it's going to be a utopia when Oprah (or some other white-hating apparatchik) is president
Trump vs. Hillary was the last gasp of the dying ((murdered)) Western world. We dodged that bullet for now, but it's for us to see what that means vis-a-vis immigration. And it is the issue of immigration from the Third World into the West that will determine whether or not your children and grandchildren will have any kind of future at all, or if they're going to end up like the Kulaks of Ukraine.... all the way to the whites of Zimbabwe.
If someone tells you those two events (and including massive Third World immigration into the ZUSA) are unrelated, they're either a lying rat, or a certifiable imbecile. My money's on the former.
I do not feel guilty about colonialism, for the simple reason that in my concious life my country lost its colonies.
But of course colonialism was in general not beneficial to the existing populations.
An old exception seems to be the Muslim colonisation of the Iberian peninsula.
Maybe it became beneficial in the 20th century, income per head in the Dutch East Indies in 1940 was just reached again by Indonesia in the seventies.
It was interesting to see on tv how the local population in now Zimbabwe welcomed back the former white owner of a farm, they expected to have work again.
S Africa is destroying the part of the population, white, that keeps, or kept the economy running.
Nevertheless, in the ‘good’ old times the Boers simply occupied land held by local cultures through their better weapons, of which Churchill said that the higher cultures have these better weapons.
GB made great profits out of India, therefore Churchill was furious with FDR for wanting to liberate India from GB rule.
So the picture again is not simple black and white, as history never is, if you look at the details.
How the world would have fared without colonialism, nobody knows.
And colonialism is not an exclusively white activity, for example the Aztecs were great colonists, as were the ancient Romans, or the Assyrian king Sargon.
Those who predict a civil war or any kind of prolonged internal strife should remember this maxim (variously attributed, by some, to either Napoleon or Frederick the Great).
The small farms are gone. There is no longer a widely distributed food system in this country but an interconnected web of large farms, processors, and chain stores supplied by 18 wheelers. That system can collapse, but it will take much more than internal strife to collapse it, and there will be an awful lot of blood shed when it does.
The response to any internal strife will be suppression and the mass of the people will support that suppression – because they want to eat and cannot without the wheels turning.
Oh FFS Fred:
“Lima, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Bogotá, Montevideo and many others are modern cities…”
Did you even try to leave the tourist areas of those cities? I’ve been to most of them, and like any big American city there are slums there too. This is like visiting LA and seeing only Bel Air or Pasadena or Irvine and concluding that all of LA is just like those 3 places.
“Rosa is also likely to be pretty…”
I live in southern California, and this is debatable. If you see the crowd exiting a Santa Ana high school at dismissal time, you’ll notice that a lot of the young women are overweight and tatted up. That’s not exclusive to Hispanics, but it’s not the eye candy Fred is imagining.
“They say that “Mexicans take American jobs.”
Red herring. The people taking those jobs are here because our government wants them here, i.e. they’ve caved in to employer pressure for ever-cheaper labor. Mandatory E-Verify would go a long ways toward correcting this. BTW, I am in favor of free labor markets; why should Mexican employers be forced to pay higher wages because their neighbor has a bizarre policy that works to drain Mexico of its entry level work force?
And yes Fred, we get it. You don’t like black people.
Get ready for a repeat of the 1986 Ronnie Reagan Amnesty (Simpson-Mazzoli Act) in which the senile old geezer granted citizenship to between 3 and 5 million illegals. It was sold as a border crackdown and permanent fix to border jumping. The Rs loved it (cheap compliant labor) and the Ds loved it even more (reliable vismin voters). The result: within a decade, another 10 million border jumpers arrived and CA quickly became a majority hispanic one party state. Trumpstein and his chamber of commerce R pals are about to run the same game again on a degraded gullible public who believe anything appearing on their living room TalmudVision flat screen. Legal up as many border jumpers as possible and promise enhanced border security (a virtual “wall” consisting of a few laser beams and drones). The goal is to replace the unruly white and black trash with compliant docile brown trash…….
“There is a difference between opposing further immigration, a good idea, and constantly attacking American citizens.”
There is also a difference between citizens who speak English and don’t display flags from foreign countries all over their vehicles, property, and places of business.
Most commenters here are racist morons (not that there is anything wrong with that, just…). Extreme “racial” puritanism, instead of dividing “almost whites” into assimilable & unassimilable groups, it, in reality, works against white European interests.Whites/Caucasians should try to assimilate smaller groups of marginally white people (many Hispanics, some Asian Indians, some non-European “almost whites” like Iranians or Arabs, quite a few American Indians ..). This all doesn’t apply to blacks, who are really a very different race (as are Aborigines etc.)
Of course that most Hispanics are Mestizos, but they come in all shades. Their ethnic swamping should be stopped, but with endless racialist rambling about IQ, obsession with genetic lineage etc.- the future doesn’t look bright. Extremism leads to failure.
I suppose this woman, now long past her prime (whose father was a darkie), should be treated as dangerous racial “other”:
Shaking my head….
Who is Nora Jones? Never heard of her.
Is this something like the part of the country that knew who Dale Earnhardt was, never heard of Bella Abzug?
Because my mind is doing a blanky on this woman.
To flood your civilization with peasants in the age of robots is not just asinine, it's suicidal. There is very little obsession with genetic lineage that I have seen among whites. Some Neo-Nazi types, but 99% of their ranks are undercover Feds. What's the point in America? Even as whites, the nation was founded as a PAN-EUROPEAN haven from the problems of old Europe. The USA was founded for whites in general, not any one ethnicity of them. Southern and Eastern Europe are arguably not even all that white themselves at this point.
Among Hispanic/Mestizo/Latino populations, however, there is quite a rampant obsession with their supposed genetic claim to everything from North America to Spain. Practically half of La Raza thinks it's Europeans because it's got some Spaniard in it. I mean it's in the name. "La Raza". Do I need to translate that for you? You know how many cars with Latinos I see with those La Raza stickers on their window here in CA?
And yet here you are prattling on about whites and their obsession with race because they are thinking twice about diversity after 50+ years of watching latinos not immigrate but full on colonize the American South West, and with openly declared hostile intent. If you're talking about the Reconquista, you're right. It won't end well, lol.
For whites, I'd say the future is getting brighter every day now that formal resistance to the genocide of whites by demographic replacement is beginning to mount on both national and international levels in both in NA and Europe.
Try to remember that ethnic nationalism is what built the first world. This Orwellian belief of yours that diversity is, has ever been, or ever will be a strength, is precisely what has dragged the first world to the edge of the abyss since the mid 20th century.
I get it. You don't like that the world isn't fare. You don't like that equality is ideology, rather than the reality you'd prefer it to be. But try to remember what the road to hell is paved with.
And stop treating whites like they are racists for no longer wanting to mindlessly indulge in pathological altruism after non-whites used that altruistic intention as an excuse to loot their civilization like pirates on a burning ship. The hand that feeds is full of bite marks at this point. Neither you nor Nora Jones have any right to bitch about what comes next.
Latinos should have just assimilated instead of pursuing their reconquista delusions and it would have been a non-issue.
FRED REED IS A BABY BOOMER
Fred Reed pushes mass immigration.
Mass immigration increases income inequality; mass immigration lowers wages; mass immigration increases housing costs; mass immigration swamps schools; mass immigration overwhelms hospitals; mass immigration causes sprawl; mass immigration harms the environment.
Fred Reed pushes mass immigration.
Mass immigration creates multicultural mayhem; mass immigration brings Islamic terrorism to the United States; mass immigration destroys cultural cohesion; mass immigration is an attack on US national sovereignty.
Mass immigration stifles Affordable Family Formation for young White families in the United States.
Why does Fred Reed push mass immigration?
FRED REED IS A BABY BOOMER
More of you? Yes. To the point that you and your hordes will cause America to fall? No.
We all know that you are not going to anything about it physically; instead, you will simply lament on a blog and hope someone else will do the dirty work for you.
Now you’ve gone too far, you despicable little pustule.
Leave the kid alone. He can come lament on this blog if he wants to. He and his generation have much to lament. This is one of the few places where they aren’t forgotten.
And you, insulting the physical courage of someone less than half your age? Someone, moreover, whom you have never met and know nothing about? You’re acting like a bitter, middle-aged pervert, which is just the sort of vibe I’ve always gotten from your comments anyway. This is creepy in the extreme and exceeds the bounds of mere trolling.
Don’t think you’re going to able to practice this villainy here and get away with it. Everybody is on to your shtick. You had better walk a very fine line in the future and don’t even think about messing with the youth again.
I get that, buit really depends on your values.
For me, Anglo culture, with its competition and technology and coldness and abstraction, is pretty far removed from the Good Life.
I would much rather we become much poorer and less efficient and less powerful nation but come closer to the Good Life, be warm happy and cheerful people who enjoy ourselves rather than work to death and don’t take life and the world very seriously at all, because the world is rather a joke.
You see, a Borges never could gave arisen in an Anglo culture. The metaphysics of Anglo culture is that the physical world is realy important and the world must be taken very seriously indeed, and we must become grim humorless people in constant bad moods in order to accomplish things and make life efficient.
The metaphysics of Latin culture is a wise knowing that the world is an illusion, hardly worth taking seriously at all, a bit of a farce really, and accomplishing things and working hard is something only a poor fool who doesn’t see through life would do.
That’s the metaphysics underlying Borges marvelous stories, and Anglo metaphysics underlies the arid wasteland we call Silicon Valley, and the hollowed out but physically efficient towns of the heartland.
So basically I think this country needs a tremendous dose of Latin culture – sure, we’ll become less wealthy, less powerful, even more dysfunctional, but that’s fantastic. Too much functionality kills the spirit.
No power like pussy power.
How do you explain Texas being an growing, thriving, economic powerhouse, despite 40% of the population being Hispanic? By the way, I don’t have an answer. As a Texan, I can say that the Hispanic population feels more assimilated (and more white) in Texas than it does in California, but this is just an impression.
Of course that most Hispanics are Mestizos, but they come in all shades. Their ethnic swamping should be stopped, but with endless racialist rambling about IQ, obsession with genetic lineage etc.- the future doesn't look bright. Extremism leads to failure.
I suppose this woman, now long past her prime (whose father was a darkie), should be treated as dangerous racial "other":
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/fc/31/65/fc31659ba39bf2b56de7d9d5d52b9231--nora-jones-wedding-music.jpg
Shaking my head....
Not an argument.
For me, Anglo culture, with its competition and technology and coldness and abstraction, is pretty far removed from the Good Life.
I would much rather we become much poorer and less efficient and less powerful nation but come closer to the Good Life, be warm happy and cheerful people who enjoy ourselves rather than work to death and don't take life and the world very seriously at all, because the world is rather a joke.
You see, a Borges never could gave arisen in an Anglo culture. The metaphysics of Anglo culture is that the physical world is realy important and the world must be taken very seriously indeed, and we must become grim humorless people in constant bad moods in order to accomplish things and make life efficient.
The metaphysics of Latin culture is a wise knowing that the world is an illusion, hardly worth taking seriously at all, a bit of a farce really, and accomplishing things and working hard is something only a poor fool who doesn't see through life would do.
That's the metaphysics underlying Borges marvelous stories, and Anglo metaphysics underlies the arid wasteland we call Silicon Valley, and the hollowed out but physically efficient towns of the heartland.
So basically I think this country needs a tremendous dose of Latin culture - sure, we'll become less wealthy, less powerful, even more dysfunctional, but that's fantastic. Too much functionality kills the spirit.
If I had three wishes, one would be for people like you to have to live a couple of years in a favela in Rio.
You are delusional.
They are not paradise, but they are generally preferable to Anglo societies. If I could, I can think of half a dozen third world world countries I'd move to tomorrow.
True, it can go too far in the direction of dysfunction and social breakdown, but the ones that are in the middle are great.
Uh,
Who is Nora Jones? Never heard of her.
Is this something like the part of the country that knew who Dale Earnhardt was, never heard of Bella Abzug?
Because my mind is doing a blanky on this woman.
I think you ought to write a column about why you keep on writing this sort of thing. Who is your audience exactly?
What kind of anything are you a proponent of exactly? As nearly as I can tell you don't like immigration, except from South of the border, and you can't get enough of that.
But at the same time you couldn't drive a razor blade between you and any alt righter on black dynsfunction.
So you aren't really going to get a "progressive" readership.
But see, you can be so iconoclastic that no one gets you. And I think you are there.
Christ, I don't even think you could get Mexicans in America to go along with your program.
Its ironic that Fred should mention Montevideo, in 93% white Uruguay, as evidence that the “alt-right” is ignorant of “Latin America.” I wonder how many people, of all races, know that Uruguay is the whitest country in the Western Hemisphere. If only we could turn Detroit, St. Louis, Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and every large city in the U.S. into Montevideo. Or even, to a lesser degree, Santiago and Buenos Aires.
Hey, isn’t that the hot half-Muslim chick from Ted?
You walk away from the ‘white’/’non-white’ paradigm at your peril.
Please, calm down. Hysterical ad hominem attacks solve nothing. Fred has simply expressed his opinion. This isn't professional wrestling.If you are "Alt-right" (whatever that is) I'm assuming you are a white man. If that is correct, please act the part. At least you have good taste in women. I say "you" in the plural sense, meaning both you, Backwoods Bob, and Fred Reed. We're Americans, Backwoods Bob, and we don't need another Civil War.
I gotta say, I agree with both of you guys as far as your comments in general. For Da Wei, I’ll say this: I think the time for being civil with our domestic enemies has passed long ago. It has not been helpful being nice and expecting our balance of powers in the feral govenment to let the people have their way. It has not been working.
Fred Reed does need to know he’s a duplicitous asshole. I do like your line about the taste in women, but that brings up my idea about Fred’s writing. His Mexican wife is apparently a smart cookie, meaning she can not only read his writing but WILL DO SO. He IS pussy-whipped, in my opinion. Peak Stupidity does not have that problem. The wife does not care about the site because “it doesn’t make money”. Hahahaaaa, plus Peak Stupidity is about the truth, feelings be damned. We are a registered Equal Opportunity Offender.
The diversity in races and cultures introduced into this country, along with the large diversity in ideas of what America is, makes some kind of civil war inevitable. Let’s hope it’s not as bloody as the last one.
Small numbers spread over time will assimilate but in areas where they are the majority, there will be no reason to assimilate and there will be none. I submit parts of California, Gwinnett and Hall counties Georgia.
You can expect these calls to include the promotion, pressuring, coercion and even forcing of miscegenation in time. You know, to "aid integration" and all. In fact, governments in Germany and Sweden are already brainwashing native young white girls to think it's fashionable and better to be with non-white men and in Sweden you have cases of programs intended to put young girls in migrant camps, essentially the state prostituting out young girls to invader men.
This is an organized program of genocide.
This is something that women do. It’s the female version of the bridal raid. If everybody’s intentions are upright and honorable, it can be seen as a kind of love story. The noble female gains a good man for her tribe, grafting him into her family and system of allegiances. The man is happy that he now has someone to love and something to fight for.
But since people often act with mixed motives, the noble version of the story isn’t always the true one. The female has to make extra sure that she doesn’t lose credibility in her own tribe by being seen as a slut for marrying out. Therefore she has to nag her man constantly to be seen as not only loyal to her tribe but extremely beneficial to it as well (hence the shilling), which ironically just places the man at greater danger both from the jealousy of the males in his wife’s tribe and from the members of his old tribe, who now see him as a traitor.
If you’re a man, the best way to successfully marry out is to keep quiet about it. Be the strong, silent type. Love your wife and be loyal to her tribe, but do it in non-vocal, non-extravagant ways. Let your children reap the benefits of assimilation rather than try to grasp it yourself. This is the sacrifice you will have to make. It is impossible to assimilate in one generation; you will always be a “foreigner” in your new surroundings. You will just have to bear that tension within your own being, bear it stoically to the grave, and there let it go extinct. Trying to resolve it in one lifetime only makes you look like an inauthentic fool.
It would be more accurate to say that, because of the government-engineered Mexican population explosion, A massive number of Mexicans floods the labor market and produces great poverty for all workers in contact with it, and of course great profits for the elites.
Why do Mexicans try so hard to escape from Mexico? Is it because they are racist and hate Mexicans? Or because, they don't want to live in an overpopulated third-world hell hole? The latter, correct? Then how can you blame US citizens - of whatever race - for also not wanting to live in a country with too many people flooding the labor market?
My grandparents came from Sweden. They were good people, but the massive importation of foreign nationals from (then) poor countries like Sweden devastated the working class in this nation. Only after the rate at which people like my grandparents were allowed to come here was radically reduced, did the working class make progress. But I don't think of myself as a Swede - I'm an American.
So the big question: will Mexicans in the US start to think of themselves as Americans, and support efforts to reduce immigration so that all US citizens can regain lost ground and prosper, as my parents did? Or will they retain their loyalty to their 'Raza'?
Great comment, TG.
As far as Mr. Reed’s and the commenter’s views on assimilation, it come down to one simple thing before anything about the types of immigrants – numbers. It’s simple. A city or neighborhood with 75% of any kind of people will live like they always have; there’s no reason to assimilate. Does anyone think, even in the legal immigration realm, that that 1/2 hour test on the US Constitution is taken home to be revered by the barely-English-speaking people that pass it? (Yeah, by taking home, I mean lots have it ahead of time to cheat with anyway ;-}
Hispanics have come to this country in huge numbers, and there is no reason for them to assimilate. Just go to California and get around a bit. A Chinese friend of ours, recently moved from China to San Franciso, remarked to my wife “Hey, there’s too many foreigners!”. “What do you expect, you’re in America – there’s lots of us.” “No, I mean there’s too many foreigners, not Americans!”
I personally know and have been friends with lots of immigrants who HAVE assimlated very well, but that’s confusing cause and effect. I have known them because they have assimilated.
Along the lines of Trump’s “They don’t send us their best,” has Mexico ever sent us any of the beauties Fred keeps flashing at us?
Energy would be one reason, but the Cali has that as well, just not to the extent that we in Texas do, AFIAK. The difference between Hispanics in Cali and those in Texas may well just be the environment. Cali seems to screw up people in the head in general more than here. We’re a bit less optimistic/utopian/clueless than they lean, particularly southern Cali. Hispanics are very social, and will be heavily influenced by the environment they find themselves in. A f’ed up environment will result in alot of f’ed up Hispanics. Fortunately, Texas is a bit less f’ed…at least for now.
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/graphs/raceinc.htmlLatinos have the highest poverty rates in America
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2011/11/08/hispanic-poverty-rate-highest-in-new-supplemental-census-measure/Latinos earning a diploma dropped from 78% in 1980 to 61% by 2015 according to Pew, but now I can't find the link, but will post when I find it again. More Latinos seem to be earning two year and four year college degrees but that rate hasn't kept pace with their population increase since 1980. Pew Research is a bit strange in that some of their claims and data seems to be in conflict with one another. I've found claims that celebrate the decrease in the Hispanic high school drop out rate, but something's amiss when they are earning fewer diplomas now than in 1980. It appears the Hispanic/Latino HS dropout rate has dropped since 2000, but it's still higher than both blacks and whites. Latino welfare dependency rates are about three times higher than that of whites and this isn't hard to find online.As of 2011 46% of all gang members were Latino/Hispanic or 2.7 times higher than their percentage of the population. https://www.nationalgangcenter.gov/Survey-Analysis/Demographics Fred puts the onus on mestizo-white race relations on whites but he shouldn't expect us to accept them unconditionally when they boo the U.S. soccer team playing Mexico in Los Angeles, staged massive immigration protests in 2005-6 where they burnt the U.S. flag and tore it down in places around the nation while hoisting the American flag and consistently vote anti-white Democrat at almost 70% in every presidential election?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2008444/Only-America-U-S-soccer-team-booed-Mexico--California.htmlSo the weight of the evidence proves that the presence of 45-50 million Latinos has not made America better, that they aren't assimilating because they can't or they don't want to and they tend to just recreate Mexico wherever their population reaches critical mass. Whites aren't going anywhere either Freddy, so something has to give. Oh, and about 95% of Mexican women in the U.S. don't look anything like the photos you post, so you're fooling anyone.
Thanks, Ken.
It’s also worth pointing out that Fred is using “Alt-Right” in the same vein that the left uses “racist,” as a sort of undefined pejorative smear. And Fred’s use of “hate” and “loathe” follows in the leftist footsteps. These word have actual meanings, and Fred’s usage reveals an intent to propagandize rather than persuade. Neither of the websites Fred mentions, Vdare and Amren, claim the label “Alt-Right” for themselves.
Anyway, the words “Hispanic” and “Latino” seem to me to be leftist propaganda words intended to conflate the citizens of 18 countries south of the United States into a single “racial” group, thereby making it easier to label sensible immigration restrictionists as “racists.” Somehow I don’t think either of those words accurately describes my pale-skinned, German-descended, Argentine acquaintances! Fred means Mexicans, and he should say so.
Thanks to Trump’s new tax laws, WalMart just gave their employees bonuses and pay raises.
Oops.
Would you please provide some specific examples?
FDR also did forced deportations during the Great Depression in order to free up jobs for the masses of unemployed US citizens. His actions however are not as well remembered as ‘Operation Wetback’ under Eisenhower.
For me, Anglo culture, with its competition and technology and coldness and abstraction, is pretty far removed from the Good Life.
I would much rather we become much poorer and less efficient and less powerful nation but come closer to the Good Life, be warm happy and cheerful people who enjoy ourselves rather than work to death and don't take life and the world very seriously at all, because the world is rather a joke.
You see, a Borges never could gave arisen in an Anglo culture. The metaphysics of Anglo culture is that the physical world is realy important and the world must be taken very seriously indeed, and we must become grim humorless people in constant bad moods in order to accomplish things and make life efficient.
The metaphysics of Latin culture is a wise knowing that the world is an illusion, hardly worth taking seriously at all, a bit of a farce really, and accomplishing things and working hard is something only a poor fool who doesn't see through life would do.
That's the metaphysics underlying Borges marvelous stories, and Anglo metaphysics underlies the arid wasteland we call Silicon Valley, and the hollowed out but physically efficient towns of the heartland.
So basically I think this country needs a tremendous dose of Latin culture - sure, we'll become less wealthy, less powerful, even more dysfunctional, but that's fantastic. Too much functionality kills the spirit.
And Borges’ values were quite Anglo. After all, he liked to note that he first read Cervantes in English translation. Plus, he was also fond of noting that one of the reasons why he had such an affinity for the USA is because America, like Argentina, was a White Man’s Country…..And then there’s the fact that his literary idols were nearly all Anglo:Edgar Allan Poe, HG Wells, Robert Louis Stevenson, …….
This side of Anglo culture is great, but it was always a minority view, and today has almost completely vanished. The stupid side of Anglo culture has completely triumphed. The values of Silicon Valley define Anglo culture today. Optimism, realism, and seriousness define modern Anglo stupidity.
True, the whole world has become rather stupid, but glimmers of light remain in the non Anglo world. Those of us trapped in an Anglo wasteland can only hope to warm our our hands by these embers. Soon, maybe, the stupidity will be worldwide.
When asked why he didn't write down his philosophy, Borges replied that Schopenhauer already wrote it down for him.
And even the good side of Anglo culture that produced Poe and Blake hasn't produced great liberators from the illusion of the world like Schopenhauer and Borges. The good Anglo tradition is not quite on the same level, because after all, it comes from the epicenter of stupidity.
http://www.unz.com/proberts/are-whites-being-setup-for-genocide/
Do yo really think that if the opposite were true, ie an imaginary world in which poor and uneducated American and Canadian rednecks were the ones crossing into Mexico at a cool rate of 200k to 300k a year - down from 2 million in the year 2000 - there wouldn't be Mexican Alt-right?
Could you imagine a scenario in which, in this imaginary world again, there was some kind of animosity towards the 20 million WASPs living in Mexico - 17% of 123 million - from real Mexicans if the majority of them were poor and uneducated - as poor or more than poor Mexicans - and were understandably competing with the Mexican working class for low qualified jobs, welfare, free education, healthcare and cheap housing?
Could you imagine a situation in which working class Mexicans would be crying "they steal our jobs!" "They live on welfare!" "they commit crimes!"
Why, they are fucking poor!
Would you believe me when I claim that poor and uneducated people are overrepresented among the prison population for crimes such as drug related ones - buying, selling, using, robbings, shootings, executions - robbery and rape?
Would you believe me when I claim that poor and uneducated people are overrepresented among welfare recipients?
Would you believe me if I tell ya that poor and uneducated people are overrepresented among people competing for low paying jobs that require no qualification and barely any intellectual skills or none whtsoever?
Get real huevón!
Notice that Fred does not mention Mexico’s immigration policies.
Deportation of Central Americans and the fact that Euro-whites are restricted in where they can own land in Mexico.
Perhaps Fred would be pleased if we simply copy Mexico’s policies.
Exporting Mexicans to the US and then receiving the money those illegals send back to Mexico means that illegals are Mexico’s most profitable export.
Mexico’s govt. actually facilitates the export of Mexicans to the US.
Notice how the Mexican govt. tries to distract their population by ignoring facts about Mexico.
Euro-white Mexican Congress:
If they know how to vote and get special treatment for their own people then they are assimilated.
she died in her father's arm, "help me, dad", were the last word she would speak
it isn't just that the scumbag was here, and that the sanctuary city of San Francisco defied a federal detainer on the POS and let him walk, thereby facilitating the murder of the woman in the photo, but due to the attempt of evil Republican white supremacists to use the case to support a bill making it a crime for career criminals to keep breaking into the country illegally, the liberals and Fred's fellow travelers in the media took up the murders case (obviously because he was a Mexican and therefor a first class citizen, and who only shot to death a Nazi baby maker), they figured they'd do all they could for him, and so he was subsequently allowed to walk on all charges, (but has since been detained by the Nazi, white supremacist Trump White House with federal charges).
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/columnists/kass/ct-met-california-shooting-kass-1203-story.html
if we lived in a sane world, he would never have been in the country. But due to the morass of evil that has poisoned the Western world with guilt for being white (and therefor racist), that young women wasn't just callously murdered, but her killer is considered a champion of the progressive left and immigration advocates. (you know, Fred and his cohorts)
but American citizens are slaughtered all the time by Mexican and other legal and illegal immigrants, it's just that because she was a pretty young women that she got some press.
this just in today
http://longisland.news12.com/story/37246340/prosecutors-man-with-suspected-ties-to-ms-13-charged-in-murder-of-teen
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4279934/MS-13-s-legacy-murder-rape-control-exposed.html
now, if you were to ask Fred.. 'Fred, should America deport young men back to El Salvador simply for being members of a gang, even tho they never hurt no body? What would that do to the economy of El Salvador, where violence is already endemic? What would that do to the families of these young men, many who have children and jobs and are productive members of society. They pay their taxes and are a net boon to the economy. They pick the tomatoes and do the jobs racist white supremacists don't want to do!
Do the white supremacists in the ZUSA want to starve?! Well they're going to, unless they stop their racist handwringing over a few meaningless murders. Sure, some Nazi baby maker gets knocked off before she can make any Nazi babies, but is that anything to cry over?! I mean come on, haven't the white people of ZUSA done Latin Americans enough harm already?! Didn't whitey steal Mexican land?!!
These alt-right types need to get a clue. The immigrants are here to stay, and it's a good thing too!
and anyone who's whining about it, like the father of that woman in the picture, need to check their white privilege!
Tell em Fred!
Jester:
Fred never replies to comments or questions, so I ask you, have you read tje 1997 book by Thomas Culcuit called ” Tbe second civil war: the coming break up of America”? Almost all of the interior areas have serious islands of the coastal rot embedded in an otherwise strong legacy population and philosophical base. These electoral/academic stongholds are disproportinately influential and they more than offset the numbers with differing views. For example, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio could never break out from the coastal elite influence. There is no bastion of support for a legacy America that is regionally dominant to allow any type of resistance to overlordship by a coastal-central elite. Not today with the homoginized cultural endoctrination of the media and educational system. Sixty years back, maybe.
Many (black, white, and hispanic) grew up in a structure that their parents supported through churches and civic organizations without realizing how much those institutions depended on people to sustain them, and how much they, in turn, supported the people.
The paradox is that the institutions, not always, but often, divided people into in-groups and out-groups. For this reason the social engineers sought to destroy them as they interfere with the construction of the super state. A very important baby went out with that bathwater.
They cannot name what they miss, but they miss these institutions. The super state is not a substitute, as both the Russians and Chinese discovered, and we will eventually learn. The institutions cannot be transformed into a super state, as the Roman Catholic Church learned.
Money will not substitute either. We are social animals and will not prosper without social structure.
The only way there will be a super state is if we converge on one set of social values and institutions. There will be a lot of blood shed between now and that day.
ehh, china is doing well. russia was doing well till the sanctions hit. and it is recovering. if you meant ussr, communism was never gonna work. just like all ideologies, they don’t work.
I was and am not a fan of forced integration. it should be allow to happen organically. there will always be people who hate anything that is different, forcing those to live with other races is as bad as forcing those who wants to mingle apart.
imagine forcing a black panther member to live side by side with a KKK member?
assimilation takes time, but the elites wants a bigger population for a bigger economy. so immigration was accelerated. no matter how much one hates the elites, they already saw the writing on the wall in mid 90s about the chinese economy.
I have no argument with your basic points other than that, while money is important in the current turmoil, I believe the loss of cultural cohesion is a greater problem.
The definition of ‘American’ was set in America’s founding immigration policy, the 1790 Naturalization Act. ‘American’ is defined by the people who actually made America as ‘free whites of good character’, with good character logically being a character similar to that of the white nationalist founding fathers writing those words. And with the definition of ‘white’ logically meaning ‘looks white, behaves white’ therefore should be able to culturally assimilate without too much issue.
The 1965 immigration act was pushed on Americans without their consent. No, Americans did not vote to make themselves and their children minorities in their own country. You have a couple of notorious Jews to thank for that piece of legislative treachery.
No one has any more right to change that definition than they have to go into Mexico and say now Indians and Arabs and Asians etc. are all Mexican now too.
The 1965 immigration act is an act of genocide. It is not legitimate legislation. The entire concept of immigration is about the improvement of a country through the acquisition of high quality migrants. The entire concept of the 1965 immigration act is to alter the political landscape by changing the demographic landscape through the mass importation of all the wrong kinds of people from all the most primitive, hostile and uncivilized corners of the world.
All of America’s current problems stem from American’s deviating from the 1790 Naturalization act, turning away from unity to pretend diversity was not the exact opposite concept.
The most important words in the US constitution are indeed “for ourselves and our posterity”.
Real patriots remember to uphold more than select parts of just the constitution/bill of rights.
Real patriots remember that REAL American values don’t come from the mid 20th century. But the late 18th century. Anyone who says otherwise has chosen progressive values over American values and, as a result, is no longer of the good character necessary to be considered American.
Fred Reed, you are not an American.
You, and those like you, are the traitors. The ones who will need to be either killed off or subjugated if America is to have a future that doesn’t mirror the Jewish Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.
“Genocide is the reality of Marxism everywhere in the World where it was adopted. You must understand, the Bolshevik Communist Jews who took over Russia were not Russian. They hated Russians, they hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered 66 million people without a shred of remorse. It cannot be overstated, Bolshevism committed the greatest slaughter of all time, from 1918/1957. Solzhenitsyn cited Cheka Order No, 10 issued 1/8/1921 ” To intensify repression of the Bourgeoisie. The fact that most of the World is ignorant and uncaring of this enormous crime is proof the Global Media is in the hands of the perpetrators.”
-Alexander Solzhenitsyn; Author Gulag Archipelago
Borges liked the poetic side of Anglo culture, the side opposed to the dominant culture. Poe died a penniless drunk on the streets, because dominant Anglo culture has no use for his pessimistic world denying vision, which is delicious to those of us who think the world is an absurd horror.
This side of Anglo culture is great, but it was always a minority view, and today has almost completely vanished. The stupid side of Anglo culture has completely triumphed. The values of Silicon Valley define Anglo culture today. Optimism, realism, and seriousness define modern Anglo stupidity.
True, the whole world has become rather stupid, but glimmers of light remain in the non Anglo world. Those of us trapped in an Anglo wasteland can only hope to warm our our hands by these embers. Soon, maybe, the stupidity will be worldwide.
When asked why he didn’t write down his philosophy, Borges replied that Schopenhauer already wrote it down for him.
And even the good side of Anglo culture that produced Poe and Blake hasn’t produced great liberators from the illusion of the world like Schopenhauer and Borges. The good Anglo tradition is not quite on the same level, because after all, it comes from the epicenter of stupidity.
Fred claims Hispanics can be assimilated, but fails to provide any evidence for his claims. Hispanics have voted as blue as San Fran, even after the Reagan amnesty, with no signs of a significant shift coming at all. And they’ve been staunchly acting in their own group interests for decades before the Alt-right even existed. If you claim they can be assimilated, then show empirical evidence that is both possible and likely. Old Freddy boy refuses to think that Hispanics might act in their group interest because, you know, it benefits them and instead ascribes moral responsibility to only the white guys. Again.
And you know what they say about impossible, you’ll never know unless you try.
“I have traveled extensively in all the countries of South America except Paraguay and Venezuela. Nowhere (with the exception perhaps of parts of Central America) have I seen the hellholes imagined–”
I guess you haven’t seen the Spanish Harlems which have arisen in every US town of any size over the last 30 years.
I love to visit places like Mexico and Africa–but I don’t want to live there nor do I want those lifestyles overepresented in my native land.
I live in Chicago. Mexicans are OK, and they are probably assimilable. I have learned not to mind them painting the trees white but they do need to start putting toilet paper in the toilet and not in the trash. That should be part of the US civics classes.
The real issue here Fred is you probably can’t conjure the will to stop importing them if they aren’t vilified. “They are wonderful people, let’s not take anymore” doesn’t sell well.
If you honestly believe they are assimilable and believe it for the best we assimilate them, you still have to contend with the reality that we cannot assimilate them if we do not limit their numbers, they will form their own separate and isolated communities that resist assimilation, or if they get big enough maybe assimilate us instead. We have to dial back on immigration from all sources before we can concentrate on working with and dealing with the people we’ve got, because you can’t deal with people who aren’t even here yet but they are coming to unsettle whatever social arrangements we make with who is here.
The way the demographics look at the moment you should spend less time telling us we have to be understanding and incorporate them and more time telling them they have to be understanding and incorporate us.
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g35805-d10405428-Reviews-Benito_Juarez_Plaza-Chicago_Illinois.html
Norah’s father is Ravi Shankar, the sitar player who played with the Beatles in a few cuts. He was Bengali.
Genetic science did not exist when Americans were defined as “free whites of good character” in the 1790 Naturalization Act. Yet there was still clearly a definition of ‘white’. What do you think “white” meant in 1790? Because that should be the parameter for assimilable vs unassimilable immigrants. IMO it’s if you look and act white you are good to go because there will be a minimal chance of DIVision, of a DIVorcing of the underlying principal of UNITY in the UNITED States of America, no DIVersity causing conflict.
No, whites really shouldn’t be looking for groups based on how marginally white they are at all. What they should be looking for is people who are a boon to their civilization both intellectually and culturally. HIGH IQ labor from all the best corners of the world. Not the literal exact opposite. Whites breed plenty of their own average labor force when conditions in our civilization are not so oppressive and miserable for us that our birthrates plummet as they have in the last half a century under multiculturalism/globalism/cultural marxism. Whatever you want to call it.
To flood your civilization with peasants in the age of robots is not just asinine, it’s suicidal.
There is very little obsession with genetic lineage that I have seen among whites. Some Neo-Nazi types, but 99% of their ranks are undercover Feds. What’s the point in America? Even as whites, the nation was founded as a PAN-EUROPEAN haven from the problems of old Europe. The USA was founded for whites in general, not any one ethnicity of them. Southern and Eastern Europe are arguably not even all that white themselves at this point.
Among Hispanic/Mestizo/Latino populations, however, there is quite a rampant obsession with their supposed genetic claim to everything from North America to Spain. Practically half of La Raza thinks it’s Europeans because it’s got some Spaniard in it. I mean it’s in the name. “La Raza”. Do I need to translate that for you? You know how many cars with Latinos I see with those La Raza stickers on their window here in CA?
And yet here you are prattling on about whites and their obsession with race because they are thinking twice about diversity after 50+ years of watching latinos not immigrate but full on colonize the American South West, and with openly declared hostile intent.
If you’re talking about the Reconquista, you’re right. It won’t end well, lol.
For whites, I’d say the future is getting brighter every day now that formal resistance to the genocide of whites by demographic replacement is beginning to mount on both national and international levels in both in NA and Europe.
Try to remember that ethnic nationalism is what built the first world. This Orwellian belief of yours that diversity is, has ever been, or ever will be a strength, is precisely what has dragged the first world to the edge of the abyss since the mid 20th century.
I get it. You don’t like that the world isn’t fare. You don’t like that equality is ideology, rather than the reality you’d prefer it to be. But try to remember what the road to hell is paved with.
And stop treating whites like they are racists for no longer wanting to mindlessly indulge in pathological altruism after non-whites used that altruistic intention as an excuse to loot their civilization like pirates on a burning ship. The hand that feeds is full of bite marks at this point. Neither you nor Nora Jones have any right to bitch about what comes next.
Latinos should have just assimilated instead of pursuing their reconquista delusions and it would have been a non-issue.
But of course colonialism was in general not beneficial to the existing populations.
An old exception seems to be the Muslim colonisation of the Iberian peninsula.
Maybe it became beneficial in the 20th century, income per head in the Dutch East Indies in 1940 was just reached again by Indonesia in the seventies.
It was interesting to see on tv how the local population in now Zimbabwe welcomed back the former white owner of a farm, they expected to have work again.
S Africa is destroying the part of the population, white, that keeps, or kept the economy running.
Nevertheless, in the 'good' old times the Boers simply occupied land held by local cultures through their better weapons, of which Churchill said that the higher cultures have these better weapons.
GB made great profits out of India, therefore Churchill was furious with FDR for wanting to liberate India from GB rule.
So the picture again is not simple black and white, as history never is, if you look at the details.
How the world would have fared without colonialism, nobody knows.
And colonialism is not an exclusively white activity, for example the Aztecs were great colonists, as were the ancient Romans, or the Assyrian king Sargon.
Go read “The Myth of the Andalusian Paradise” if you think the moslem occupation of Hispania (modern day Spain and Portugal) was in any way beneficial. It wasn’t. Even the invaders in their own writings admitted that the works of the people they conquered were superior to their own as they destroyed cathedrals and the like. There was none of this fantasy equality between religions and peoples that Islamic propaganda of today claims, not even between men and women as they claim as the “wonderful” poems written were indeed written of the blonde sex slaves these animals craved and still do today.
Ishafam in Persia is sort of the Shi’a Muslim Vatican It’s a town of glorious mosques, seminaries shrines and housing for the clergy color scheme is blue green white with gold trim.
It was built by kidnaped European slaves mostly Italians, some Greeks.
European Craftsmen were the most desired slaves because they could build things the Arabs could not.
Fred Reed Is On The Side Of The Foreign Invaders
Fred Reed Is A Treasonous Baby Boomer
Yes we should bend over and accept our extermination through hybridization. Brilliant.
Oh and by the way…
Rosa is freaking gorgeous but the problem is show us a picture of her mother. Once you knock her up she puts on 315lbs and they never come back off again.
Fred successfully assimilating to Mexican culture is all very interesting but what does it have to do with the proven fact (admitted even by the fanatically pro- immigration Ecomomist) that Mexicans assimilate negatively when they come to the US. They become progressively less educated less healthy and less law abiding with every generation. The 100% Hispanic children who have spent their entire lives in the US are worse that the ones who have not. Fred blames American political culture because he is an equalitatian racial theorist. And of course he thinks miscegenation has only cultural significance. Notice how much more attractive, how much less obese, the average Mexican girl in Mexico is? Fred did, obviously.
Ha ha ha. I’ve lived in third world countries for many years, and visited many more.
They are not paradise, but they are generally preferable to Anglo societies. If I could, I can think of half a dozen third world world countries I’d move to tomorrow.
True, it can go too far in the direction of dysfunction and social breakdown, but the ones that are in the middle are great.
Where the left is going, you can safely assume they will now demand you assimilate to them. This is already explicitly stated in places like large cities of Europe in papers in the Netherlands and other countries.
You can expect these calls to include the promotion, pressuring, coercion and even forcing of miscegenation in time. You know, to “aid integration” and all. In fact, governments in Germany and Sweden are already brainwashing native young white girls to think it’s fashionable and better to be with non-white men and in Sweden you have cases of programs intended to put young girls in migrant camps, essentially the state prostituting out young girls to invader men.
This is an organized program of genocide.
As a White Hispanic myself, who speaks the language and lives around many Mexicans here in Mexifornia, you have to understand that like everything–there are gradients. There are many legit brown-skinned Latinos that absolutely HATE Whites (whom they incorrectly refer to as “Anglos”, even if you are 100 percent Irish, Italian or Slav). However, most Latinos, and certainly the traditional understanding of “Hispanic” are basically white. Maybe not as smart as Germans or Anglo-Saxons, or Dutch, but basically your average American-they like NASCAR, American football, comic books, Star Trek, the Beatles, and serve in the military at VERY HIGH numbers. Also, Latinas prefer white men (big time) and it’s likely that most Latino/Hispanics will CONTINUE to mate with, particularly, White Men (Vs. White Women).
Will this country look like the country of old? No. Will it be like Brazil? Not likely. Almost ZERO White men would turn down, fail to bed, or have children with Salma Hayek, despite her being Mexican and Arab (and essentially “White”), nor Spanish (Moor/Mix) Penelope Cruz…and their children would be WHITE, moreso than probably Sicilians. Fred’s just being realistic.
heck do the same thing with the "white" category
and switch to European, Semitic (or whatever), etc.
A Hispanic whos 3/4 European perhaps may be white but not European.
still close enough maybe?
I also bet that large amounts of Hispanics vote Democrat for economic reasons.
Obviously both parties are corportarist at the top. But minorities and poor tend to choose Democrat for economy. What if the cons became a bit more moderate there?
Possible than for Hispanics to switch to traditional or conservative views?
What makes you think Penelope Cruz is part Moor? Do you have her DNA profile?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3yon2GyoiM
To flood your civilization with peasants in the age of robots is not just asinine, it's suicidal. There is very little obsession with genetic lineage that I have seen among whites. Some Neo-Nazi types, but 99% of their ranks are undercover Feds. What's the point in America? Even as whites, the nation was founded as a PAN-EUROPEAN haven from the problems of old Europe. The USA was founded for whites in general, not any one ethnicity of them. Southern and Eastern Europe are arguably not even all that white themselves at this point.
Among Hispanic/Mestizo/Latino populations, however, there is quite a rampant obsession with their supposed genetic claim to everything from North America to Spain. Practically half of La Raza thinks it's Europeans because it's got some Spaniard in it. I mean it's in the name. "La Raza". Do I need to translate that for you? You know how many cars with Latinos I see with those La Raza stickers on their window here in CA?
And yet here you are prattling on about whites and their obsession with race because they are thinking twice about diversity after 50+ years of watching latinos not immigrate but full on colonize the American South West, and with openly declared hostile intent. If you're talking about the Reconquista, you're right. It won't end well, lol.
For whites, I'd say the future is getting brighter every day now that formal resistance to the genocide of whites by demographic replacement is beginning to mount on both national and international levels in both in NA and Europe.
Try to remember that ethnic nationalism is what built the first world. This Orwellian belief of yours that diversity is, has ever been, or ever will be a strength, is precisely what has dragged the first world to the edge of the abyss since the mid 20th century.
I get it. You don't like that the world isn't fare. You don't like that equality is ideology, rather than the reality you'd prefer it to be. But try to remember what the road to hell is paved with.
And stop treating whites like they are racists for no longer wanting to mindlessly indulge in pathological altruism after non-whites used that altruistic intention as an excuse to loot their civilization like pirates on a burning ship. The hand that feeds is full of bite marks at this point. Neither you nor Nora Jones have any right to bitch about what comes next.
Latinos should have just assimilated instead of pursuing their reconquista delusions and it would have been a non-issue.
Your username is ironic because real American values circa 1776 (and 1790; go read the immigration act) DO include caring about your genetic lineage. The founding fathers would be aghast at miscegenation. Yet you virtue signal and tell us we are some kind of demons if we object to this genocide through hybridization. Peak cuckservative.
The founders were very familiar with miscengation The results were all around them on their own farms and plantations.
False categories set out in the article.
No one is against immigration. They are against illegal invasion.
And considering the invaders have 2/3 of the western hemisphere under countries of their own ethnic rule, there is zero need to accommodate them in any great numbers in the US.
I bet that if you worded an opinion survey on an immigration moratorium in a properly even-handed manner you would get around 60 percent of Whites in the United States to support a halt to all immigration, legal and illegal.
The general outmarriage rate among whites is 10%. The illegitimacy rate is probably about 30%. So it’s hard to say. Probably 13%. Seeing as the births by race is only counting the mother and not noting actual the race of the baby, it’s safe to say that not all of the alleged white births are actually white.
This is a dirty little trick played in Britain, as well. Only the mother’s race is noted. Obviously this is intentional to hide what is going on and how quickly we are being bred out by engineered lowered birth rates and pressured miscegenation.
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2011/01/29/us/20110130mixedrace.html
The table from 2011. shows that 94.7% of WM & 95.6% of WF are in mono-racial marriages. Add white Hispanics & this is ca. 97%.
I don't have, now, the stats for non-white father/white mother births, but I recall that they were ca. 2-3% in complete birth contingent of white mothers. Sorry, I lost this link where one could make a table, maybe I can find it, I don't know. It was US vital statistics site & you could log in easily.
As someone who knows several people killed by illegal aliens I'll pass on more. I'll pass on any deals that include keeping the ones we already have. I'll just plain pass.
There are supposedly something like 11M illegal immigrants in America, but I'd guess that the likelihood of an ordinary middle class white American being murdered by one of them in a given year is considerably below the likelihood of being killed by lightning (I'm excluding e.g. husbands killing wives, and wives, husbands).
In the very high-profile Steinle case, a disoriented homeless guy who happened to be illegal was carelessly playing with a gun he'd found in the trash, and it went off, with the bullet ricocheting off the pavement near his feet, and striking that poor women standing about a hundred yards away. Not exactly your typical street-crime killing. Actually, pretty similar to being hit by lightning...
One of the reasons it got so much attention is that the situation was so *incredibly* rare. Basically it's not too different from the Emmett Till story, which the MSM has been citing for 60 years as proof of the massive annual volume of blacks brutally lynched by whites.
I'll bet that if FoxNews and Breitbart made a real effort, within six months the horrific dangers that lightning strikes pose to American whites would be front and center on the rightwing agenda...
Firstly Fred, if you truly want to win us to your cause, rather than post a wholesome girl next door photo of a Mexican muchacha, you should post one that will really win both of our heads. May I suggest Mexican Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playboy Playmate of the year?
I’ve read about 30 or so of your stories about Mexico and Latin America. I decided to reply to this one for no particular reason. May I take you back to the days of Ike, JFK, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and Mickey Mantle? You know, the golden days of Americana before the Civil Rights act, when racism and discrimination against Blacks was real. Tito Puente, Desi Arnez, and Perez Prado were popular band leaders. The Marty Robbins ballad “El Paso” reached number one in the Fall of 1959 and stayed there for most of the Winter of 1960. That’s the song with the lyrics, “Out in the West Texas town of El Paso, I fell in love with a Mexican girl.” Ricky Nelson’s number one hit “Travelin’ Man” includes a romance with a cute Signorita down in Mexico. Everybody loved Ricky and Lucy and everybody cried when Maria’s lover Tony died. My point is that back when American culture was Christian and European, Hispanics who wanted to become Americans were accepted and embraced. That is not to say that Hispanics never encountered problems. So did many European ethnic immigrants. Nevertheless, I think you see my point from cultural references.
The Alt Right? I get your use of a Hillary Clinton term. In actuality, the Alt Right such as the KKK, Skin Heads, and American Nazi party have been shamed into obscurity. They have no money, no members, and no power. Yet one place where the Alt Right thrives is the American prison system. Would it warm your heart Fred if I told you that the Aryan Brotherhood and Mexican Mafia prison gangs have settled their differences and have united against the Blacks?
The problem as I see it is the Left’s use of Identity Politics to gain power. Catering to grievances and group anger has guarenteed them a solid block of voters. Further giving them free shit and other welfare handouts reinforces their dependancy. The Left wants as many illegal and legal immigrants as possible who don’t understand a Republic based on law and contitutional rights and liberty. They would rather exploit tax plundered goodies to manipulate and gain more votes and power. You even stated that the social welfare programs were bribes to Blacks to not burn down our cities. Perhaps removing that bribe from Hispanics will make many of them want to embrace a traditional American culture that wants to embrace them? How about removing Hispanic from the affrimative action and quotas? Would that not serve as an incentive for Hispanics to either embrace traditional American culture replete with constitutional liberties and free market economics or motivate others to return to their native countries? and free market economics or motivate others to return to their native countries?
It tells everyone here that you’re not very informed. That is a photo of Kate Steinle. You know, the young woman who was shot dead by an illegal alien who had previously been deported 6 times and then was found not guilty of murder?
how dare I comment on here without that vast knowledge!!!
I am willing, nay I insist on assimilating the American citizens. If they will not assimilate they can go back. The illegals have to go back.
Good call. They’re always either too small a number to be a problem or too large a number to deport. Nothing in between. Now no matter the numbers or the effect on the citizens of America we have to keep importing.
As someone who knows several people killed by illegal aliens I’ll pass on more. I’ll pass on any deals that include keeping the ones we already have. I’ll just plain pass.
Plenty of people in European Christian nations would support stopping all future immigration into their countries. Legal immigration and illegal immigration are equally harmful to European Christian nations.
I bet that if you worded an opinion survey on an immigration moratorium in a properly even-handed manner you would get around 60 percent of Whites in the United States to support a halt to all immigration, legal and illegal.
I'm just pointing out that Fred's article creates the false equivalency between immigrants and worthless thugs who are invading.
Fred,
No wonder you’re intimidated:
“Five Severed Heads Left on Hood of Taxi, Mexico News Daily…
2017 was Mexico’s most violent year on record”:
— (https://www.amren.com/news/2018/01/five-severed-heads-left-hood-taxi/ ]
(Mexico News Daily, January 6, 2018)
https://i.redd.it/arujkuhk4w8x.jpg
Visit the sex offender registry of any state or national registries and marvel at all the pure Amerindians, Mestizos, blacks, mulattoes, zambos, a mixture of African and Amerindian, defined as “white.” I suggest one read the article at Vdare.com entitled “Hispanic Sex Offenders Listed as White in Wisconsin. Why?” “Hispanics” of all races are listed as “white” when they commit crimes, sexual and non-sexual, significantly inflating the crime rates of whites while reducing those of nonwhite “Hispanics,” Amerindian and African. Yet “Hispanics” who are victims of crime are defined as nonwhite. Thus, most absurdly, if a black with a Spanish surname murders an “African-American with an English surnames, it’s classified as a white-on-black homicide.
Speaking for myself -
not even close.
@9 Jonathan Mason: “The best way to assimilate Latins is to catch them young, force feed them processed foods high in sugar and fat, and teach them that the flag is more important than family and that Latin is a dead language.”
Go make aliyah, (((fellow White man))).
-- [ http://newobserveronline.com/us-jews-want-muslim-refugees-but-not-in-israel/ ]
They are not paradise, but they are generally preferable to Anglo societies. If I could, I can think of half a dozen third world world countries I'd move to tomorrow.
True, it can go too far in the direction of dysfunction and social breakdown, but the ones that are in the middle are great.
I’ve got 21 countries on my passports and worked for several months in a few Latin American countries. I know whereof I speak.
Their countries are dominated by elites and “vibrant” lower classes struggling along, which is what all your immigrants are turning this country into. Life is not a cafeteria, the “cold” Anglo culture (actually it is based on all of NW Europe) is what built a country with the rule of law, a middle class, and opportunities for a person to do well on their own efforts.
Be honest, do you want to go live with the masses or with the elites. I’m sure you could go tomorrow if you were willing to live with the lower classes full time instead of sampling that life like an exotic dish.
True, I wouldn't want to live lower class either, but it I had to, it's much more warm and fun to do so in non Anglo cultures. Lower class life in cold efficient Anglo countries is hell.
The life of a tuk tuk driver in Asia is easy, and full of interest and color, while the life of a McDonald's worker in some rust belt town is lonely and alienating.
I was in Leh, India two summers ago, and there was a group of cheerful beggar girls wandering about the tourist cafes. I tell you, I envied them. They were playful and always in a good mood having fun. The burden of the world fell lightly on them. Naturally, my perspective was not appreciated by the other European tourists, who thought I was a cruel monster. Only an English Buddhist I was friends saw it from my point of view.
I don't share the values of modern civilization. That's the problem. I am an archaic specimen, a relic from another era. It gets me into no end of trouble.
Trust me, as soon as I can, I am out of here, making my great escape.
If the legitimate, widely supported, and highly worthy efforts to ship all blacks back to Africa never got off the ground, why would anyone be stupid enough to entertain the idea of deporting Hispanics, who as a group are an admirable people any sane nation would welcome with open arms? But lo, the US today is far from being a sane nation and getting worse by the hour.
This is a dirty little trick played in Britain, as well. Only the mother's race is noted. Obviously this is intentional to hide what is going on and how quickly we are being bred out by engineered lowered birth rates and pressured miscegenation.
These figures are wrong.
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2011/01/29/us/20110130mixedrace.html
The table from 2011. shows that 94.7% of WM & 95.6% of WF are in mono-racial marriages. Add white Hispanics & this is ca. 97%.
I don’t have, now, the stats for non-white father/white mother births, but I recall that they were ca. 2-3% in complete birth contingent of white mothers. Sorry, I lost this link where one could make a table, maybe I can find it, I don’t know. It was US vital statistics site & you could log in easily.
There are also other interesting bits and bobs of data you can find such as stated preference on dating websites. They find some interesting data such as that white men and northeast asian women are the most "desired," that white women have the highest same-group preference while northeast asian women are the only ones with an actual outgroup preference but all of these are subject to bias. For example would the asian women have this preference in their homelands? Probably not due to changed incentives and pressures. Would people in the real world, i.e. not a dating website where sex degenerates seeking a possible thrill or new experience might consider "dating" other races and thus falsely increase the confidence of miscegenation? In the world of serious relationships and producing children more people are pragmatic about not miscegenating for a variety of reasons.
In any case it is difficult to acquire any real numbers on this and I don't think it's a mistake since it would be incredibly easy to gather this data.
you mean I am suppose to know every girl murdered at a glance, by an illegal immigrant no less!!! not even convicted???
how dare I comment on here without that vast knowledge!!!
well damn, now that is fucked up. how was he allowed to stay when he was already marked for deportation 5 times prior?
but this doesn’t have anything to do with fred’s point though. he is asking, what are we going to do about the good citizens of hispanic descent? they are like 17% of us population and growing. they aren’t like the criminal you linked. they are law abiding citizens like you and me.
now what?
answer.. because he's a Mexican yes it does, because right now there is a debate on the future of the Western world in general, and the ZUSA in particular, and the right of white societies to maintain their identity, racist and evil and Nazi tho they all may be
so this conversation could not be more immediate and salient to the future of white folks everywhere, and what kind of life it's going to be for the white minority, when we already treat non-whites as special and above criticism and even above the laws of the land. So long as they're non-whites = first class citizens (even if they're here illegally) no they're not
at least they're not if you happen to be a white man, because if so, then they enjoy codified privileges that white men are not entitled to. In case you haven't noticed, there's something called Affirmative Action in this country that makes it legal to discriminate against white men in every single way. From jobs to promotions to university admission. And beyond. And that means that if you're a Mexican, that you get preferential treatment when seeking contracts for work with the local municipality, or the state, or the university or the school district you pay taxes to.
Do you understand that?
Do you have any kind of comprehension of the kind of self-loathing worm that would not only allow his children to be officially discriminated against in his/their own country, that his for-fathers (who were a thousand times the men these maggots are) built, but that he'd also advocate for massive immigration of more and more and millions more of these first class citizens to come in and fuck over his own children who happened to have been born with white skin. Even to the point where if they but bullet holes in his daughter, he'll just stand by and say, well she was white after all. I guess she had it coming.
Lets play pretend, and assume that the insanity of affirmative action was over, and that we weren't talking about legalizing illegals that are all ready here, with the obvious intention that millions and millions more would come.
Let's play pretend and play like what this conversation is about is assimilating the Hispanics and everyone else that's already here, with zero intention to further alter the demographic make up of this continent to guarantee a stake though the heart of white society, which every single honest person knows is the end game agenda. Duh.
So in pretend land, were the discussion is how to treat Hispanic Americans... the obvious answer is 'like everybody else. Duh.
why would it be any different?!
why would we handwringing about Hispanic Americans anymore than black or yellow or purple Americans.
in a sane world we would all be treated the same. Equal protection under the fourteenth amendment and so on.
but we don't live in a sane world. We live in a world where criminals of Mexican descent are allowed to go free after murdering American women because they're Mexicans, and their victim was white.
we live in a world were millions upon millions of non-whites are invading (at the white middle class tax payer's expense) every last bastion of white society in an obvious and determined effort to destroy white society once and for all.
duh
so your question is academic, and rather pointless.
I would want to live a simple middle class lifestyle, I have zero desire to live like an elite in those countries or in this one. I’ve done that in both, and its hollow.
True, I wouldn’t want to live lower class either, but it I had to, it’s much more warm and fun to do so in non Anglo cultures. Lower class life in cold efficient Anglo countries is hell.
The life of a tuk tuk driver in Asia is easy, and full of interest and color, while the life of a McDonald’s worker in some rust belt town is lonely and alienating.
I was in Leh, India two summers ago, and there was a group of cheerful beggar girls wandering about the tourist cafes. I tell you, I envied them. They were playful and always in a good mood having fun. The burden of the world fell lightly on them. Naturally, my perspective was not appreciated by the other European tourists, who thought I was a cruel monster. Only an English Buddhist I was friends saw it from my point of view.
I don’t share the values of modern civilization. That’s the problem. I am an archaic specimen, a relic from another era. It gets me into no end of trouble.
Trust me, as soon as I can, I am out of here, making my great escape.
You say you get yourself in trouble. I would suggest it is not because of what you want for yourself, but because of what you think you are smart enough to prescribe for others. Trust me, you are not that smart.
You are so naive.
It’s simple: being poor in a non Anglo culture with no welfare means means malnutrition and death
Being poor in an Anglo culture means the basics of life are provided by welfare
Check your comments with the retardery meter next time man. That one would have broken the device.
#ItsNotOkToBeSoRetarded
You’re right.
If Trump had any balls he would have sent the National Guard into San Francisco or Seattle and jailed every local official who, under the rubric “sanctuary city”, defied Federal immigration laws.
Eisenhower did it. Johnson did it. And history hails them as heroes.
Trump too had a chance to go down in history as a great, brave president if only he had courageously stood up to the rainbow coalition of slogan-brained lemmings.
It is deeply disappointing.
If only alt-righters stopped saying mean things about Mexicans, Hispanics would start voting Republican.
If only somebody had thought of this before!
It’s genius, I tell you – GENIUS!
Neither do Russian and east European women while still in their native countries. Nor did the average White American female prior to the introduction of highly processed, sugar laden, mass-produced food with near zero nutritional value. In my judge men the near-absence of boner material is related primarily to diet not genetics.
Go make aliyah, (((fellow White man))).
Jews want “refugees” — but not in Israel:
— (http://newobserveronline.com/us-jews-want-muslim-refugees-but-not-in-israel/ ]
I think you ought to write a column about why you keep on writing this sort of thing. Who is your audience exactly?
What kind of anything are you a proponent of exactly? As nearly as I can tell you don't like immigration, except from South of the border, and you can't get enough of that.
But at the same time you couldn't drive a razor blade between you and any alt righter on black dynsfunction.
So you aren't really going to get a "progressive" readership.
But see, you can be so iconoclastic that no one gets you. And I think you are there.
Christ, I don't even think you could get Mexicans in America to go along with your program.
Trump tells it like it is !! Boom! Leftist heads explode.
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”
He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/11/trump-stomps-durbin-gardner-amnesty-plus-proposal/
The pretense of this is ridiculous. As an invading, hostile nation, the Mexicans have to go back, or they will copy the Levantine Arabs in the States. By the millions.
1. Culture.Grew up 18 years in Southern California in half-Anglo, half-Mexican town. But. We always hired Guatemalans. They took better care of the land, respected the women in my family better, and always washed their hands after work or before eating. Mexican work crews also had an absolute arrogance, acted like it my land was theirs, and desertified sections after years of work! Know your culture, mihombre!
2. Violence. Never went to Mexico because the violence south of the border was absolutely grotesque. I deployed to Iraq though. Shi’a militia group behavior in torture & abduction is very similar to the cartels–> what do you think drove the rise of Daesh in the Sunni communities? Better to have your own barbarians rule you.
3. False Dichotomy. Also, just like the Arabs (Shi’i & Sunni), their own women encourage them to masculine shows of force. To the violence. I’ve seen the same dynamic at my local high school (sexy dressing Latinas questioning their lad’s masculinity to see a fight) as I did on the Temple Mount (where Arab women ululate to egg on the men to attack the Israeli Jews) They all must go back.
4. Diversity. Mexican don’t tolerate diversity. In my area, saw them first target the Native American gangs. Then the African-American gangs. Then the white gangs. They tolerate *nothing* in their wake.
If you want the America you advocate, go to Compton. See it for yourself. The Mexicans themselves DO NOT tolerate the diversity Anglos ensure. Because we are a dumping ground for people Mexico doesn’t want, our cities won’t be Buenos Aires or Santiago. We’ll be lucky to have something slightly better than Mexico City.
Build the wall to keep them in. By the way, thanks for the picture.
I’ve heard and observed it a thousand times and it’s true. I’ve never seen or heard of anyone using Mexican labor expressing any desire to revert back to White or Black labor.
True, I wouldn't want to live lower class either, but it I had to, it's much more warm and fun to do so in non Anglo cultures. Lower class life in cold efficient Anglo countries is hell.
The life of a tuk tuk driver in Asia is easy, and full of interest and color, while the life of a McDonald's worker in some rust belt town is lonely and alienating.
I was in Leh, India two summers ago, and there was a group of cheerful beggar girls wandering about the tourist cafes. I tell you, I envied them. They were playful and always in a good mood having fun. The burden of the world fell lightly on them. Naturally, my perspective was not appreciated by the other European tourists, who thought I was a cruel monster. Only an English Buddhist I was friends saw it from my point of view.
I don't share the values of modern civilization. That's the problem. I am an archaic specimen, a relic from another era. It gets me into no end of trouble.
Trust me, as soon as I can, I am out of here, making my great escape.
You are welcome to your choice of life and lifestyle, most of it I agree with. BUT when you say…
You are transforming yourself from a soi-disant lover of life into a meddling do-gooder.
You say you get yourself in trouble. I would suggest it is not because of what you want for yourself, but because of what you think you are smart enough to prescribe for others. Trust me, you are not that smart.
But in the end, the ultimate outcome will be the result of all our collective decisions. I know what direction id like America to take. But others are free to disagree.
Operation Wetback
You say you get yourself in trouble. I would suggest it is not because of what you want for yourself, but because of what you think you are smart enough to prescribe for others. Trust me, you are not that smart.
I don’t prescribe for others, but I can express my opinion on what I think are positive or negative developments . And I can present my reasons for thinking so and my entire philosophy of life. If others are unpersuaded, I would never dream of coercing them. Similarly, if others wish to enlist my support, I have the right to withhold it based on the above considerations.
But in the end, the ultimate outcome will be the result of all our collective decisions. I know what direction id like America to take. But others are free to disagree.
At least now you are posting about the real world.
In the segregated South where I grew to adulthood, it was called “the quarter”. A place where few white people ventured from Saturday noon ’til early Monday morning.
This is the particle of this idiot that I read, and I only read the first two paragraphs
But in the end, the ultimate outcome will be the result of all our collective decisions. I know what direction id like America to take. But others are free to disagree.
Bullshit.
Must I support causes I think will make us less happy?
Should I shut up and let only you express your opinion?
and why was he allowed to walk from state charges after he murdered a women?
answer.. because he’s a Mexican
yes it does, because right now there is a debate on the future of the Western world in general, and the ZUSA in particular, and the right of white societies to maintain their identity, racist and evil and Nazi tho they all may be
so this conversation could not be more immediate and salient to the future of white folks everywhere, and what kind of life it’s going to be for the white minority, when we already treat non-whites as special and above criticism and even above the laws of the land. So long as they’re non-whites = first class citizens (even if they’re here illegally)
no they’re not
at least they’re not if you happen to be a white man, because if so, then they enjoy codified privileges that white men are not entitled to. In case you haven’t noticed, there’s something called Affirmative Action in this country that makes it legal to discriminate against white men in every single way. From jobs to promotions to university admission. And beyond. And that means that if you’re a Mexican, that you get preferential treatment when seeking contracts for work with the local municipality, or the state, or the university or the school district you pay taxes to.
Do you understand that?
Do you have any kind of comprehension of the kind of self-loathing worm that would not only allow his children to be officially discriminated against in his/their own country, that his for-fathers (who were a thousand times the men these maggots are) built, but that he’d also advocate for massive immigration of more and more and millions more of these first class citizens to come in and fuck over his own children who happened to have been born with white skin. Even to the point where if they but bullet holes in his daughter, he’ll just stand by and say, well she was white after all. I guess she had it coming.
Lets play pretend, and assume that the insanity of affirmative action was over, and that we weren’t talking about legalizing illegals that are all ready here, with the obvious intention that millions and millions more would come.
Let’s play pretend and play like what this conversation is about is assimilating the Hispanics and everyone else that’s already here, with zero intention to further alter the demographic make up of this continent to guarantee a stake though the heart of white society, which every single honest person knows is the end game agenda. Duh.
So in pretend land, were the discussion is how to treat Hispanic Americans… the obvious answer is ‘like everybody else. Duh.
why would it be any different?!
why would we handwringing about Hispanic Americans anymore than black or yellow or purple Americans.
in a sane world we would all be treated the same. Equal protection under the fourteenth amendment and so on.
but we don’t live in a sane world. We live in a world where criminals of Mexican descent are allowed to go free after murdering American women because they’re Mexicans, and their victim was white.
we live in a world were millions upon millions of non-whites are invading (at the white middle class tax payer’s expense) every last bastion of white society in an obvious and determined effort to destroy white society once and for all.
duh
so your question is academic, and rather pointless.
It’s not a matter of turning them into another dysfunctional, hostile racial minority. They are a another dysfunctional, hostile racial minority. If there’s nothing that we can do about them, and there probably isn’t, then they will be a major player in the destruction of Western civilization in North Ametica.
What would you have me do? Do I not have a right to express my opinion on what I think are positive or negative developments for this country? Are only your opinions valid?
Must I support causes I think will make us less happy?
Should I shut up and let only you express your opinion?
“If the Alt-Right can make another seventeen percent into internal enemies”
WTF are you talking about Fred? WTF is going on in the fucking world? All I hear all day every mother fucking day is the evilness of white people and white men in particular.
If anyone is making anyone internal enemies it’s the left making an enemy of white men.
what the fuck is going on?
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-HxO5_cqdrxY/UwoFQzQKvbI/AAAAAAAANXA/UbLOKotfIM4/s1600/ccc.jpg
but they'd get nowhere fast were it not for legions of venal whores willing to suck their shekels to shill their lies
Hey I figured out why Fred likes Mexico so much. His Mexico is a little…different…than most of the rest. Here’s video of Fred and his wife having a drink afterwork when someone give him a microphone.
As far as Mr. Reed's and the commenter's views on assimilation, it come down to one simple thing before anything about the types of immigrants - numbers. It's simple. A city or neighborhood with 75% of any kind of people will live like they always have; there's no reason to assimilate. Does anyone think, even in the legal immigration realm, that that 1/2 hour test on the US Constitution is taken home to be revered by the barely-English-speaking people that pass it? (Yeah, by taking home, I mean lots have it ahead of time to cheat with anyway ;-}
Hispanics have come to this country in huge numbers, and there is no reason for them to assimilate. Just go to California and get around a bit. A Chinese friend of ours, recently moved from China to San Franciso, remarked to my wife "Hey, there's too many foreigners!". "What do you expect, you're in America - there's lots of us." "No, I mean there's too many foreigners, not Americans!"
I personally know and have been friends with lots of immigrants who HAVE assimlated very well, but that's confusing cause and effect. I have known them because they have assimilated.
But to my understanding, although they were among the first immigrants in large numbers, Chinese are the least assimilated of all American minorities, maintaining authentic China Towns in several major US cities. But due primarily to maintaining a relatively low profile. coupled with admirable manners (particularly as opposed to blacks) few people take notice and even fewer care one way or another.
answer.. because he's a Mexican yes it does, because right now there is a debate on the future of the Western world in general, and the ZUSA in particular, and the right of white societies to maintain their identity, racist and evil and Nazi tho they all may be
so this conversation could not be more immediate and salient to the future of white folks everywhere, and what kind of life it's going to be for the white minority, when we already treat non-whites as special and above criticism and even above the laws of the land. So long as they're non-whites = first class citizens (even if they're here illegally) no they're not
at least they're not if you happen to be a white man, because if so, then they enjoy codified privileges that white men are not entitled to. In case you haven't noticed, there's something called Affirmative Action in this country that makes it legal to discriminate against white men in every single way. From jobs to promotions to university admission. And beyond. And that means that if you're a Mexican, that you get preferential treatment when seeking contracts for work with the local municipality, or the state, or the university or the school district you pay taxes to.
Do you understand that?
Do you have any kind of comprehension of the kind of self-loathing worm that would not only allow his children to be officially discriminated against in his/their own country, that his for-fathers (who were a thousand times the men these maggots are) built, but that he'd also advocate for massive immigration of more and more and millions more of these first class citizens to come in and fuck over his own children who happened to have been born with white skin. Even to the point where if they but bullet holes in his daughter, he'll just stand by and say, well she was white after all. I guess she had it coming.
Lets play pretend, and assume that the insanity of affirmative action was over, and that we weren't talking about legalizing illegals that are all ready here, with the obvious intention that millions and millions more would come.
Let's play pretend and play like what this conversation is about is assimilating the Hispanics and everyone else that's already here, with zero intention to further alter the demographic make up of this continent to guarantee a stake though the heart of white society, which every single honest person knows is the end game agenda. Duh.
So in pretend land, were the discussion is how to treat Hispanic Americans... the obvious answer is 'like everybody else. Duh.
why would it be any different?!
why would we handwringing about Hispanic Americans anymore than black or yellow or purple Americans.
in a sane world we would all be treated the same. Equal protection under the fourteenth amendment and so on.
but we don't live in a sane world. We live in a world where criminals of Mexican descent are allowed to go free after murdering American women because they're Mexicans, and their victim was white.
we live in a world were millions upon millions of non-whites are invading (at the white middle class tax payer's expense) every last bastion of white society in an obvious and determined effort to destroy white society once and for all.
duh
so your question is academic, and rather pointless.
forefathers
I bet that if you worded an opinion survey on an immigration moratorium in a properly even-handed manner you would get around 60 percent of Whites in the United States to support a halt to all immigration, legal and illegal.
Yes, agreed.
I’m just pointing out that Fred’s article creates the false equivalency between immigrants and worthless thugs who are invading.
Our political and corporate elites have been gaming our immigration laws since at least the 1980's to suit their own special interests. The bed has been made and now we have to sleep in it. It is by no means without some favorable consequences: in NJ I have seen neighborhoods that were in fact hell holes being reclaimed by family oriented Latin and South American immigrants, undoubtedly many here illegally.
What can and should be done going forward is a) enforce the existing immigration laws rigorously b) end the chain migration schemes (family back there wants to come here - tough shit) c) eliminate the category of hispanic from the affirmative action con d) keep the so called helping bureaucracies as far from the immigrants as is humanly possible.
There are probably some other measures that can be taken; but these alone if scrupulously followed will have these immigrants living just like everybody else when it comes to the important things inside of a single generation, or less. Fail to follow them, they will still be here but they'll be ruined and living on just another government reservation that Sam has established for them somewhere.
I believe that you are overly optimistic. If your policies were enacted, Mexicans woukd continue to be Mexicans. They don’t come here to become Americans, they come here to exploit the nation that our ancestors built. When there are enough of them, that nation will become Mexico.
WTF are you talking about Fred? WTF is going on in the fucking world? All I hear all day every mother fucking day is the evilness of white people and white men in particular.
If anyone is making anyone internal enemies it's the left making an enemy of white men.
what the fuck is going on?
this is what’s going on
but they’d get nowhere fast were it not for legions of venal whores willing to suck their shekels to shill their lies
It's also worth pointing out that Fred is using "Alt-Right" in the same vein that the left uses "racist," as a sort of undefined pejorative smear. And Fred's use of "hate" and "loathe" follows in the leftist footsteps. These word have actual meanings, and Fred's usage reveals an intent to propagandize rather than persuade. Neither of the websites Fred mentions, Vdare and Amren, claim the label "Alt-Right" for themselves.
Anyway, the words "Hispanic" and "Latino" seem to me to be leftist propaganda words intended to conflate the citizens of 18 countries south of the United States into a single "racial" group, thereby making it easier to label sensible immigration restrictionists as "racists." Somehow I don't think either of those words accurately describes my pale-skinned, German-descended, Argentine acquaintances! Fred means Mexicans, and he should say so.
If anyone ever figures out what the Alt-Right is or what it means, let me know since I might be one and don’t know it.
I particularly like Octavio Paz and Borges. Paz wrote a wonderful book on India, and the incomparable Borges is the wisest and best post war writer. The Anglo world might acquire some much needed depth through such writers. Currently, we have the likes of Roth.
Mexico City is pretty fantastic, too.
Hispanics have proven themselves capable of assimilating into Western culture and living harmoniously with whites.
I was in El Paso Tx a while back and I was stunned by how good looking, fashionable, and friendly the middle class Mexicans there were.
Immigration may have been a mistake, but the stupid hate of the alternative right doesn't help anything.
The alternative right is the latest iteration of the Western disease of materialism. It's not forging a new path, it's a new version of the ideologies that got us into trouble.
The frustrations that fuel the alternative right are real and should be taken seriously, but they must become the basis for a breakthrough into a new course that takes us beyond materialism and the deficient ideologies that have shaped our modern crisis.
Hate? What hate? It’s not hate to think that Mexicans should stay in Mecico and that Americans should stay in America.
So, in reality you and I as American taxpayers footed the bill so Walmart could give their employees bonuses and long over-due pay raises, resulting in accolades for the billionaire owners who contributed nothing.
More of you? Yes. To the point that you and your hordes will cause America to fall? No.
We all know that you are not going to anything about it physically; instead, you will simply lament on a blog and hope someone else will do the dirty work for you.
Obvious Strawman, as if only racially conscious whites would cause the US to collapse.
It’ll be your new americans that will do most of the work for us.
And no, I’m not going to pick up a gun and start dylan roofing people.
Actually, I very much doubt that…
There are supposedly something like 11M illegal immigrants in America, but I’d guess that the likelihood of an ordinary middle class white American being murdered by one of them in a given year is considerably below the likelihood of being killed by lightning (I’m excluding e.g. husbands killing wives, and wives, husbands).
In the very high-profile Steinle case, a disoriented homeless guy who happened to be illegal was carelessly playing with a gun he’d found in the trash, and it went off, with the bullet ricocheting off the pavement near his feet, and striking that poor women standing about a hundred yards away. Not exactly your typical street-crime killing. Actually, pretty similar to being hit by lightning…
One of the reasons it got so much attention is that the situation was so *incredibly* rare. Basically it’s not too different from the Emmett Till story, which the MSM has been citing for 60 years as proof of the massive annual volume of blacks brutally lynched by whites.
I’ll bet that if FoxNews and Breitbart made a real effort, within six months the horrific dangers that lightning strikes pose to American whites would be front and center on the rightwing agenda…
Is that all he was? -- just "a disoriented homeless guy"? -- is there nothing else worth mentioning about him or the circumstances that resulted in him being there on that day with a gun in his hand?
See my earlier comment about being an asshole.
I’ve been reading Unz for quite a while and it’s starting to look like the NY Times and Washington Post. It continually publishes only a handful of people over and over again. Some of them like Fred say the same thing in just about every article. I can’t believe that other people (and I’ve read this on various forums; hints that this is true) who have better articles aren’t being published here because of these so called regulars.
Fred brings the same bullshit to just about every piece. Is he working for the fucking Mexican government or what? Ron needs to make a decision about this stuff because the site is becoming stale and limited intellectually as far as I’m concerned. I hope Fred isn’t getting paid for this stuff because he’s written one essay and changes a few lines and publishes the same thing over and over again.
about America. Come on Ron. Dump this prick.
White zionism
In it’s truest sense, assimilation refers to various sub-groups being absorbed into the general population through intermarriage, to the point they become virtually one in culture and habits, including religion. Although most Americans fail to recognize it, Jews are an unassimilated minority due to their refusal to intermarry with non-Jews and adopt non-Jewish ways.
Forget Kate Steinle. Between 2011 and 2016, 21 percent of the criminals were non-citizens, legality unknown. If they hadn’t been allowed in those crimes would not have been committed.
They get less hours now. Its all equal or less in the end
Build the wall to keep them in. By the way, thanks for the picture.
Hmm. Odd how, in most of the US (outside of CA I suppose). we’ve gotten things done just fine for most of American history primarily using supposedly “inferior” native-born non-Hispanic labor, carving a modern, industrialized country with relatively high living standards out of wilderness. Methinks that the real reason so many American employers these days prefer Hispanic labor is that they’re willing to work hard for considerably lower compensation, while those pesky native whites & blacks tend to demand halfway decent living wages (the nerve of them!)
this from a ten second web search, from an admittedly right-leaning website:
http://www.wnd.com/2006/11/39031/
more
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2013/08/26/mainstream-media-ignore-americans-killed-by-illegal-alien-dreamers/
more
http://www.ojjpac.org/memorial.asp
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jun/15/121-murders-attributed-illegal-immigrants-released/
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/03/30/dad-turns-grief-from-sons-death-into-quest-to-tabulate-toll-illegal-drivers.html
Perhaps these are all lies and disinformation, but some of it comports to what I’ve glimmered over the years, and certainly what I’ve glimmered is that our media always spikes the reporting of crimes by minorities against while victims while simultaneously thunderously reporting on any crime (or non-crime) that might be construed as a white alleged perpetrator against a federally protected first class citizen minority.
Surely you’ve seen this trend, we all have.
But perhaps you’re right, and it’s all simply hype and hyperbole (lies).
with all due respect Mr. Unz, that sounds to me like the defense argument in the case, as opposed to what an objective observer might have seen. I’m not saying I know what happened, but from what I’ve read, at fist he stated that he was shooting at sea lions, and then it changed and he stated that he didn’t know what the gun was. I doubt he intended to murder the woman, as I’ve looked a little deeper into it at your prompting, but it does seem to me to be a clear case of manslaughter, at the very least.
And why was a loaded gun in a waste basket? That doesn’t seem likely, it seems to me more likely he got the gun through some other means, and for whatever reason shot it in a populated area.
IDK, but again, it seems to me the verdict was political, because right now there is a debate raging over this issue.
Headlines from Drudge as I write this.
IMMIGRATION S-STORM
TRUMP BALKS AT IMMIGRATION DEAL…
GANG OF 6 Claimed Compromise…
CNN: PRESIDENT RACIST…
VINCENTE FOX FURY…
DEM WHIP: PELOSI ‘WHITE GUYS’ REMARKS OFFENSIVE…
Who’ll Blink On Wall?
Stephen Miller draws line…
17 with suspected MS-13 ties indicted…
UN pushes countries to open up migration…
perhaps, but I suspect it’s because of the raw passions on each side of this existential debate. The guy had been deported five times already, the Feds had asked that he be detained, and the uber-liberal ‘sanctuary city’ San Francisco had defied federal authority and let him go. Had they not, she would still be alive today. I suspect that those are the criteria that made the story so sensational.
now you’re just being facetious, I’m guessing
this isn’t about one women. Or a few deaths here and there. This is about the right of a people to demand self-determination against the global forces in the world demanding that white nations are not entitled to self-determination, because presumably the ‘racist’ and colonial crimes of their past – that mark them as a flawed and dangerous (evil in fact) people, who must be yes, replaced. And it’s not just the ZUSA either, but this is very issue is tearing away at he fabric of Germany and Sweden and France and Austria and many, many other societies and nations.
This is something you must be aware of, and right now, it’s simply coming to a head.
I respect yours or anyone’s opinions if they simply say white men or societies don’t deserve equal protection or to maintain their identity – for whatever reason you may have, but I do consider it disingenuous when people pretend that massive immigration into Europe and N. America is only something that ‘white supremacists’ (whatever that means) and neo-Nazis are worried about.
I hope that’s not too far beyond the pale.
I'd be very, VERY interested in knowing where those figures come from. You shouldn't simply believe everything you find on the Internet.
But let's suppose that there are 11M illegals, or roughly 3% of the American population. I think there are about 15,000 homicides per year, mostly husbands killing wives or that sort of thing. So if illegals were just average, you'd expect them to murder about 500 people per year, or maybe 1.5 per day. But all the studies I've seen indicate they have a homicide rate *considerably* below the national average, so the true figure is probably well under 1 per day, and very little of it involves strangers as victims. So that nutjob King is very likely off by well over an order-of-magnitude.
Here's a question for you. If illegal Hispanics were actually murdering even just a couple of dozen whites per year, why don't VDare and similar webzines ever report those cases? Is every rightwing anti-immigration website in America part of a dastardly cover-up of vicious Hispanic killers.
Just go to the VDare website and spend an hour trying to find the names of middle-class whites murdered by illegals anytime during the last *decade.* Except for that poor Steinle woman, I wonder how many you'll manage to locate.
The whole thing is just a total rightwing hoax, balancing out all the leftwing hoaxes on other matters:
http://www.unz.com/runz/the-myth-of-hispanic-crime/
There are lots of gun accidents that result in death. Hunting deaths are a good example. The shooters are usually not even charged with anything.
Gun cleaning deaths are usually investigated. I mean, what better way to get rid of a nasty spouse and collect the insurance than a gun cleaning accident?
When an illegal felon shoots a man, the excuse is that the illegal felon thought the man was a gang member That was the excuse used in San Francisco a few years ago when an illegal felon recently released despite an immigration hold murdered a father and 2 sons, the Bolgna family.
But a woman? It’s hard to claim a random woman was mistaken for a gang member. Unless she was wearing a baseball cap.
answer.. because he's a Mexican yes it does, because right now there is a debate on the future of the Western world in general, and the ZUSA in particular, and the right of white societies to maintain their identity, racist and evil and Nazi tho they all may be
so this conversation could not be more immediate and salient to the future of white folks everywhere, and what kind of life it's going to be for the white minority, when we already treat non-whites as special and above criticism and even above the laws of the land. So long as they're non-whites = first class citizens (even if they're here illegally) no they're not
at least they're not if you happen to be a white man, because if so, then they enjoy codified privileges that white men are not entitled to. In case you haven't noticed, there's something called Affirmative Action in this country that makes it legal to discriminate against white men in every single way. From jobs to promotions to university admission. And beyond. And that means that if you're a Mexican, that you get preferential treatment when seeking contracts for work with the local municipality, or the state, or the university or the school district you pay taxes to.
Do you understand that?
Do you have any kind of comprehension of the kind of self-loathing worm that would not only allow his children to be officially discriminated against in his/their own country, that his for-fathers (who were a thousand times the men these maggots are) built, but that he'd also advocate for massive immigration of more and more and millions more of these first class citizens to come in and fuck over his own children who happened to have been born with white skin. Even to the point where if they but bullet holes in his daughter, he'll just stand by and say, well she was white after all. I guess she had it coming.
Lets play pretend, and assume that the insanity of affirmative action was over, and that we weren't talking about legalizing illegals that are all ready here, with the obvious intention that millions and millions more would come.
Let's play pretend and play like what this conversation is about is assimilating the Hispanics and everyone else that's already here, with zero intention to further alter the demographic make up of this continent to guarantee a stake though the heart of white society, which every single honest person knows is the end game agenda. Duh.
So in pretend land, were the discussion is how to treat Hispanic Americans... the obvious answer is 'like everybody else. Duh.
why would it be any different?!
why would we handwringing about Hispanic Americans anymore than black or yellow or purple Americans.
in a sane world we would all be treated the same. Equal protection under the fourteenth amendment and so on.
but we don't live in a sane world. We live in a world where criminals of Mexican descent are allowed to go free after murdering American women because they're Mexicans, and their victim was white.
we live in a world were millions upon millions of non-whites are invading (at the white middle class tax payer's expense) every last bastion of white society in an obvious and determined effort to destroy white society once and for all.
duh
so your question is academic, and rather pointless.
so your entire comment centers on affirmative action. unfair treatment of whites. as it is a reverse racism against the whites. which I completely agrees with. I hate it with passion. it is discrimination against all who doesn’t benefit.
fight it then. I am also behind you in that regard. it is why I wish every college admission become something like caltech. but then asians will dominate. you ok with that?
your talk of white identity, racists and nazis included, I may not agree with it but I understand the fear, the fear of losing your place in the world.
about attacks on “white society”, it is just macroeconomics. more people = bigger economy.
only I wouldn't import millions more of them, as I'd consider that suicidally insane um, what talk of 'white identity, racist and nazis" are you referring to?
if I mention such things, it's only to mock the people who sling those pejoratives, so I'm not sure what you're on about. I have no fear of losing my place in the world. I'm very comfortable and contented and happy. I did it all right, and personally I'm rather set. (I even have the leisure time to mess around on forums like this ; )
so I have no fear for myself, personally, but I do tremble at the kind of place this is going to be when the cold ethno-strife here in the states and in Europe, turns hot. Which it will, make no mistake about it. It is for all the people ground up in the carnage that I fear for. I'll be fine and happy down in Uruguay, but the folly and stupidity of our leaders today is surely sewing the seeds of horrors writ large for the children, we so callously care so little for. is that why Robert Reich said no "white construction workers" would see a dime of the stimulus money?
is that why we have Affirmative Action, and only allow massive immigration from non-white countries?
there is no racial angle in any of that?
but some of those businesses would all close without those considerably lower compensated workers. that was his point.
That was exactly my point, or at least a significant part of it. Thanks for seeing that.
The other elements, which may not have been clearly expressed, are:
1 Mexican immigrants often do work others don't want to do;
2 They are willing to accept training (e.g. cooking in an Italian restaurant and doing it well);
3 They are less likely to look for the first opportunity to fake a back injury (SSI, I think it is);
4 They will work. They show up. Period. A crew of Mexicans can roof a house in a day and it's good.
My point is not -- as Anonymous may read -- that I believe Mexicans are the only ones who will do this.
I've seen them work in the fashion indicated above on jobs I, myself, have held, and I'm a Caucasian man. My point is that where their labor is available, it is effective and dependable and cheap.
And in today's economy, a small business may be able to remain open only with this kind of help. A small business is not a social service agency. They're not open so the less efficient feel good about themselves.
One last comment: On the abuse of illegal immigrant labor. I know we all complain that they come here illegally (as "illegals") and take advantage of us, but let me tell you this story, one of many that could be told.
Back before the 2008 (engineered) crash, I got a call from someone I know very well. This fellow was working as a framer for a large construction outfit putting up subdivision homes. The contractor had hired a crew of 5 Mexicans to do roofing. They were roofing a house a day, and more, working their asses off. They did this for a week. Payday came. Toward the end of the day, a pickup truck drove slowly through the project a couple of times. Markings on the door of the pickup indicated it was from the Department of Immigration. The Mexicans disappeared: easier to lose a week's pay than face the law without papers. The supervising contractor had called a buddy, maybe somebody who got a case or two of beer for doing the drive through. Result: he got 20 days' labor free. The prick.
My friend was incensed, as was I. We believe this is not the way anyone, especially a white man, should act. The contractor put money in his pocket by lying to those 5 men and it doesn't matter whether they had official papers or not. It was a cheat face to face, man to man. And that kind of crap goes on and has gone on a lot.
And the road is multi-laned, as illegal immigrant labor affects and is affected by (1) businesses barely hanging on, (2) chicken shit liars like the supervising contractor in the story above, (3) as well as big outfits making it hand over fist.
I know of a very big land developer, a major California wheeler-dealer, who got filthy rich using illegal labor. This guy was big enough to buy his own politicians, and I believe he did. It's not just the tiny family businesses that have depended on the cheap labor. The politicians who scream to shut down the illegal flow of Mexicans know all about this. There are a lot of facets to this situation, but the guy who takes the heat is the Mexican. Why do we always go after the guy lowest on the ladder and call the CYA guy at the top "Mr." ?
He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/11/trump-stomps-durbin-gardner-amnesty-plus-proposal/
I love Trump. It is the Democrats under the Globalist Zionist foll control who are playing dirty. and they are destroying America.
Perhaps these are all lies and disinformation, but some of it comports to what I've glimmered over the years, and certainly what I've glimmered is that our media always spikes the reporting of crimes by minorities against while victims while simultaneously thunderously reporting on any crime (or non-crime) that might be construed as a white alleged perpetrator against a federally protected first class citizen minority.
Surely you've seen this trend, we all have.
Ha, ha, ha…
I’d be very, VERY interested in knowing where those figures come from. You shouldn’t simply believe everything you find on the Internet.
But let’s suppose that there are 11M illegals, or roughly 3% of the American population. I think there are about 15,000 homicides per year, mostly husbands killing wives or that sort of thing. So if illegals were just average, you’d expect them to murder about 500 people per year, or maybe 1.5 per day. But all the studies I’ve seen indicate they have a homicide rate *considerably* below the national average, so the true figure is probably well under 1 per day, and very little of it involves strangers as victims. So that nutjob King is very likely off by well over an order-of-magnitude.
Here’s a question for you. If illegal Hispanics were actually murdering even just a couple of dozen whites per year, why don’t VDare and similar webzines ever report those cases? Is every rightwing anti-immigration website in America part of a dastardly cover-up of vicious Hispanic killers.
Just go to the VDare website and spend an hour trying to find the names of middle-class whites murdered by illegals anytime during the last *decade.* Except for that poor Steinle woman, I wonder how many you’ll manage to locate.
The whole thing is just a total rightwing hoax, balancing out all the leftwing hoaxes on other matters:
http://www.unz.com/runz/the-myth-of-hispanic-crime/
Why should such a search be limited to the "Vdare website"?
Ha, ha, ha…
The demographic destruction of America via massive non-white immigration, the largest part of that Hispanics, many of them illegal, which Whites never chose or wanted, and are constantly being guilt-tripped and name-called into accepting, is not a "hoax" -- and that's what this thread is about.
This web site is great and I genuinely appreciate it and the work you personally do on it -- but oftentimes in the comments you can be a real asshole.
Nowhere in Statistics-Land does the figure "11 million" properly derive from an estimated count of 11 million in 1980, with an acknowledged illegal influx in excess of 2 million per year since. That is, according to conservative, gubmint-sponsored figgers, of course.
Yet, the gubmint official total has not varied since 1980 -- 38 years ago. It is a laughable, contemptible deception, and every real American knows it is bullshit.
But to hear if from Fred, of all people. Well, it just sort of stings, I guess.
Actually since he’s an apologist for the demographic destruction of America, Fred is a ‘dubious American’.
California – America’s “Sanctuary State!”
SB-54 Law Enforcement: Sharing Data
source: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180SB54
MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha):
International Criminal Gang that Originated in Los Angeles, California.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MS-13
MS-13′s Active Members Are Laughing at America’s Crackdown
Los Angeles Police Department’s Most Wanted
source: http://www.lapdonline.org/all_most_wanted
Los Angeles Police Department’s 10 Most Wanted
source: http://www.lapdonline.org/top_ten_most_wanted
…..
I'd be very, VERY interested in knowing where those figures come from. You shouldn't simply believe everything you find on the Internet.
But let's suppose that there are 11M illegals, or roughly 3% of the American population. I think there are about 15,000 homicides per year, mostly husbands killing wives or that sort of thing. So if illegals were just average, you'd expect them to murder about 500 people per year, or maybe 1.5 per day. But all the studies I've seen indicate they have a homicide rate *considerably* below the national average, so the true figure is probably well under 1 per day, and very little of it involves strangers as victims. So that nutjob King is very likely off by well over an order-of-magnitude.
Here's a question for you. If illegal Hispanics were actually murdering even just a couple of dozen whites per year, why don't VDare and similar webzines ever report those cases? Is every rightwing anti-immigration website in America part of a dastardly cover-up of vicious Hispanic killers.
Just go to the VDare website and spend an hour trying to find the names of middle-class whites murdered by illegals anytime during the last *decade.* Except for that poor Steinle woman, I wonder how many you'll manage to locate.
The whole thing is just a total rightwing hoax, balancing out all the leftwing hoaxes on other matters:
http://www.unz.com/runz/the-myth-of-hispanic-crime/
Just go to the VDare website
Why should such a search be limited to the “Vdare website”?
Ha, ha, ha…
The demographic destruction of America via massive non-white immigration, the largest part of that Hispanics, many of them illegal, which Whites never chose or wanted, and are constantly being guilt-tripped and name-called into accepting, is not a “hoax” — and that’s what this thread is about.
This web site is great and I genuinely appreciate it and the work you personally do on it — but oftentimes in the comments you can be a real asshole.
In existence of living species on this earth in every aspect are limits. The environment can support only so many species.
It is a critical mass. Going above that critical mass is detrimental and has negative consequences.
Concerning the emigration there is also critical mass.
We can argue if Mexicans are good or bad that is also beneficial.
But what is more important, it is how many Mexican can come to US without doing harm to US society.
I would say that critical mass of Mexican emigrants was already reached long time ago.
Yeah, but no real loss from my regional point of view. Where I live in the Midwestern US the only businesses that seem to be staffed mostly by low-paid immigrants appear to be shabby ethnic restaurants. Of course YMMV, depending on where in the country you live; it’s my understanding that quite a bit of business in CA and surrounding states have become dependent on low paid (often illegal) immigrant labor, which seems like a sad state of affairs to me. My point is that we shouldn’t use it as justification to continue such a foolish immigration policy as we’ve had for the past few decades.
Cocaine, Heroin, Cannabis, Ecstasy: How Big is the Global Drug Trade?
source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/cocaine-heroin-cannabis-ecstasy-how-big-is-the-global-drug-trade/5381210
LA Meth Crisis Escalates Alongside Opioid-Heroin Epidemic
source: https://www.courthousenews.com/la-meth-crisis-escalates-alongside-opioid-heroin-epidemic/
Millennials with Heroin Overdoses Flood California Emergency Rooms
source: http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/02/05/millennials-with-heroin-overdoses-flood-california-emergency-rooms/
There are supposedly something like 11M illegal immigrants in America, but I'd guess that the likelihood of an ordinary middle class white American being murdered by one of them in a given year is considerably below the likelihood of being killed by lightning (I'm excluding e.g. husbands killing wives, and wives, husbands).
In the very high-profile Steinle case, a disoriented homeless guy who happened to be illegal was carelessly playing with a gun he'd found in the trash, and it went off, with the bullet ricocheting off the pavement near his feet, and striking that poor women standing about a hundred yards away. Not exactly your typical street-crime killing. Actually, pretty similar to being hit by lightning...
One of the reasons it got so much attention is that the situation was so *incredibly* rare. Basically it's not too different from the Emmett Till story, which the MSM has been citing for 60 years as proof of the massive annual volume of blacks brutally lynched by whites.
I'll bet that if FoxNews and Breitbart made a real effort, within six months the horrific dangers that lightning strikes pose to American whites would be front and center on the rightwing agenda...
a disoriented homeless guy
Is that all he was? — just “a disoriented homeless guy”? — is there nothing else worth mentioning about him or the circumstances that resulted in him being there on that day with a gun in his hand?
See my earlier comment about being an asshole.
Must I support causes I think will make us less happy?
Should I shut up and let only you express your opinion?
I would not “have you do” a thing.
I find your unctuous do-gooder prescriptions offensive and I expressed that. You observe people expressing pain that their lives are in turmoil and you propose that they simply do not understand their lives according to your superior perspective and that what they really need is more of what is bothering them. That is cruel and the cruelty is made more offensive by your calm insistence that you mean well (check quote, above).
FYI, I am an engineer and I have spent much of my career dealing with dynamic, chaotic systems that have a few recognizable variables, which interact in ways that are not linear, and can not be precisely controlled. I believe the same circumstances are a fairly good approximation of the history of civilization.
In the systems I deal with changes must be made of one variable at a time, incrementally, and carefully evaluated before the next change is made. Changing more than one variable or making large changes in a non-linear variable almost always has a negative result. People who act this way are at best ignorant and careless, and most need to be kept away from the controls.
I would propose to you that life and the history of civilization are the same. If you or anyone thinks they can solve these problems they had better have some guns behind them, and, I propose, be ready for some serious disappointment. You may complain that you have no gun, but in proposing wholesale “immigration” and discarding cultural norms as a solution you are making common cause with those who do. You should not expect people to like that.
You mentioned a Buddhist above. I am not a Buddhist, but am familiar with Buddhism and its precepts, especially the First Truth. As with any historical and mythic person there are different versions of the Buddha’s “truth”. One version holds (in part) that the Buddha understood that the path to enlightenment was not for all and those who follow this version have a more reserved attitude to “changing the world”, others say, “Sentient beings are numberless, I vow to enlighten them all” without seeing the contradiction inherent. There is food for thought there.
In closing, if you find part of what I have said insulting, that is not an accident, I find you offensive, but I did find in your post some thought worth engaging.
Of course, their choices affect me, by affection this country, but that's ok, only my choices and opinions need to remain hidden.
Sounds crazy to me. Sounds like you're the one trying to use coercion. I will continue offering my perspectives on what's good and bad for the country I live.
I'd be very, VERY interested in knowing where those figures come from. You shouldn't simply believe everything you find on the Internet.
But let's suppose that there are 11M illegals, or roughly 3% of the American population. I think there are about 15,000 homicides per year, mostly husbands killing wives or that sort of thing. So if illegals were just average, you'd expect them to murder about 500 people per year, or maybe 1.5 per day. But all the studies I've seen indicate they have a homicide rate *considerably* below the national average, so the true figure is probably well under 1 per day, and very little of it involves strangers as victims. So that nutjob King is very likely off by well over an order-of-magnitude.
Here's a question for you. If illegal Hispanics were actually murdering even just a couple of dozen whites per year, why don't VDare and similar webzines ever report those cases? Is every rightwing anti-immigration website in America part of a dastardly cover-up of vicious Hispanic killers.
Just go to the VDare website and spend an hour trying to find the names of middle-class whites murdered by illegals anytime during the last *decade.* Except for that poor Steinle woman, I wonder how many you'll manage to locate.
The whole thing is just a total rightwing hoax, balancing out all the leftwing hoaxes on other matters:
http://www.unz.com/runz/the-myth-of-hispanic-crime/
LOL. Let’s assume a more accurate count, 110M illegals, or roughly 30% of residents, and something closer to 50% “fruit of the poisoned tree”, assuming a modest 3 “birthright” offspring per mating pair.
Nowhere in Statistics-Land does the figure “11 million” properly derive from an estimated count of 11 million in 1980, with an acknowledged illegal influx in excess of 2 million per year since. That is, according to conservative, gubmint-sponsored figgers, of course.
Yet, the gubmint official total has not varied since 1980 — 38 years ago. It is a laughable, contemptible deception, and every real American knows it is bullshit.
Why don't all you geniuses start browsing the web and tracking down the names of ordinary whites murdered by illegal Hispanic criminals. Then come back when you've found more than the number of ordinary whites killed by lightning bolts during the same period...
No argument from me. since taking office he behaves as though he has forgotten who won the election and why.
It is deeply disappointing.
Nowhere in Statistics-Land does the figure "11 million" properly derive from an estimated count of 11 million in 1980, with an acknowledged illegal influx in excess of 2 million per year since. That is, according to conservative, gubmint-sponsored figgers, of course.
Yet, the gubmint official total has not varied since 1980 -- 38 years ago. It is a laughable, contemptible deception, and every real American knows it is bullshit.
Okay, have it your way. Suppose there are 110M illegals. Unless you can locate the names of at least a handful of ordinary whites they’ve murdered in the last decade, they must be the most law-abiding people in the world to have such infinitesimal crime rates given such a gigantic population base.
Why don’t all you geniuses start browsing the web and tracking down the names of ordinary whites murdered by illegal Hispanic criminals. Then come back when you’ve found more than the number of ordinary whites killed by lightning bolts during the same period…
Just pointing out that the "11 million" number has been made damn near as sacred as the original "6 million" number of the Holocaust faithful.
There's AT LEAST 110 million illegals here. That's all I'm saying.
And I agree with you on the general fact of Mexican immigrants not being noticeably more criminal than whites.
Even when the Germans occupied Europe they didn't flood the occupied countries with Germans to replace every government employee. That is what is happening in America.
What I object to most about hispancis is that they have rights and entitlements to jobs from which White Americans are banned because of racial discrimination against Whites
Each of the following statements from Fred is an outright lie or exaggeration:
“Yet from the organs of the Alt-Right–VDare, Breitbart News, and so on–comes a drumbeat to the effect that Latin-Americans are stupid, filthy, lazy, criminal, and parasitic. Mr. Trump, hostile to Mexico and Mexicans, has called them “rapists,” which resonates in Latin America much as Hillary’s “deplorables” speech did in Middle America.”
Your hate is unending isn’t Fred?
Lets put it this way! US still could be wastebasket for the world. But the wastebasket is now full, and garbage collector truck is nowhere
http://www.garretthardinsociety.org/articles/art_lifeboat_ethics_case_against_helping_poor.html
Note that the article linked was written in 1974 when the population of the US was 210 million and the immigration wave was just beginning.
Fred brings the same bullshit to just about every piece. Is he working for the fucking Mexican government or what? Ron needs to make a decision about this stuff because the site is becoming stale and limited intellectually as far as I'm concerned. I hope Fred isn't getting paid for this stuff because he's written one essay and changes a few lines and publishes the same thing over and over again.
I couldn’t agree more. I stopped reading Fred’s rants about a year ago. Every post is filled with loathing
about America. Come on Ron. Dump this prick.
Let me preface this by saying that I do NOT think that all of Latin America is a hellhole, and that I’ve briefly been to both Lima and Buenos Aires.
That being said, anyone who uses the street view feature of Google Maps can see that Fred’s statement is bullshit. Mexico is pretty shabby overall. Is every Mexican city a dump? Of course not, but most of them are. Take a look at Mexico City some time and ask yourself if you would you want to live there. I certainly wouldn’t.
I’m the furthest thing in the world from a Mexican hater, but I still think it would be wise to restrict immigration, for a decade at least, to spouses of native-born US citizens. Immigration has had terrible effects on our society, and many of those effects have absolutely nothing to do with race or tribalism.
I live in south Yuma, Arizona. Twenty miles from Mexico.
There’s no shortage of violent crime, brutal gangs, and destitute junkies strung out on heroin, cocaine, and meth.
Its statistical crime rate in most categories, is above the U.S. national average.
This wave is inevitably rolling north, into and across America.
source; http://www.cityrating.com/crime-statistics/arizona/yuma.html
Why don't all you geniuses start browsing the web and tracking down the names of ordinary whites murdered by illegal Hispanic criminals. Then come back when you've found more than the number of ordinary whites killed by lightning bolts during the same period...
Easy there, big fella. I am not hyping the “bazillion whites killed by messicans” bullshit.
Just pointing out that the “11 million” number has been made damn near as sacred as the original “6 million” number of the Holocaust faithful.
There’s AT LEAST 110 million illegals here. That’s all I’m saying.
This side of Anglo culture is great, but it was always a minority view, and today has almost completely vanished. The stupid side of Anglo culture has completely triumphed. The values of Silicon Valley define Anglo culture today. Optimism, realism, and seriousness define modern Anglo stupidity.
True, the whole world has become rather stupid, but glimmers of light remain in the non Anglo world. Those of us trapped in an Anglo wasteland can only hope to warm our our hands by these embers. Soon, maybe, the stupidity will be worldwide.
When asked why he didn't write down his philosophy, Borges replied that Schopenhauer already wrote it down for him.
And even the good side of Anglo culture that produced Poe and Blake hasn't produced great liberators from the illusion of the world like Schopenhauer and Borges. The good Anglo tradition is not quite on the same level, because after all, it comes from the epicenter of stupidity.
Barring the Anglo enthusiasm for sports, Borges seemed to like just about everything about Anglo culture. He even extolled the heroism of the defenders of the Alamo……which is not exactly the normative position in Latin America….
It's a weird phenomenon. Maybe it's a sense of the exotic for them.
But Anglo cultures don't produce figures like Santayana or Borges, and are based on a very different view of life.
Although, that's beginning to change in Britain. Thinker John Gray could not have been produced in America.
In my view, being too First World is not healthy, and we can use some Third World values and attitudes.
Nowhere in Statistics-Land does the figure "11 million" properly derive from an estimated count of 11 million in 1980, with an acknowledged illegal influx in excess of 2 million per year since. That is, according to conservative, gubmint-sponsored figgers, of course.
Yet, the gubmint official total has not varied since 1980 -- 38 years ago. It is a laughable, contemptible deception, and every real American knows it is bullshit.
Is that you chief little beaver?
There's no shortage of violent crime, brutal gangs, and destitute junkies strung out on heroin, cocaine, and meth.
Its statistical crime rate in most categories, is above the U.S. national average.
This wave is inevitably rolling north, into and across America.
source; http://www.cityrating.com/crime-statistics/arizona/yuma.html
https://birdchadlouis.files.wordpress.com/2015/03/snake.jpg
There’s a fractious breed of Americans that live in Yuma, Arizona. And the gun control laws are among the least-restrictive in the United States.
Take my word for it, these are two reasons why the crime rates aren’t higher, than they already are.
source: http://statelaws.findlaw.com/arizona-law/arizona-gun-control-laws.html
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2011/01/29/us/20110130mixedrace.html
The table from 2011. shows that 94.7% of WM & 95.6% of WF are in mono-racial marriages. Add white Hispanics & this is ca. 97%.
I don't have, now, the stats for non-white father/white mother births, but I recall that they were ca. 2-3% in complete birth contingent of white mothers. Sorry, I lost this link where one could make a table, maybe I can find it, I don't know. It was US vital statistics site & you could log in easily.
The numbers I saw referred to new marriages, not all marriages. Meaning, going forward these are the people producing children. What would be nice but which the government won’t provide is merely a tabulation of the births based on the race of the child.
There are also other interesting bits and bobs of data you can find such as stated preference on dating websites. They find some interesting data such as that white men and northeast asian women are the most “desired,” that white women have the highest same-group preference while northeast asian women are the only ones with an actual outgroup preference but all of these are subject to bias. For example would the asian women have this preference in their homelands? Probably not due to changed incentives and pressures. Would people in the real world, i.e. not a dating website where sex degenerates seeking a possible thrill or new experience might consider “dating” other races and thus falsely increase the confidence of miscegenation? In the world of serious relationships and producing children more people are pragmatic about not miscegenating for a variety of reasons.
In any case it is difficult to acquire any real numbers on this and I don’t think it’s a mistake since it would be incredibly easy to gather this data.
a) I have seen data on Vital statistics some 3-4 years ago. I don't have link anymore (different laptop), but I clearly remember stats for childbirth: you could go from, I think, 1960s on, and activate options race of mother & race of father. Then you'd get a table. For whites, until 1990+, white mothers with non-white father accounted for ca. 1%- and under category "not known" there were around 5%, not more. During 2010 & later, non-white fathers constituted ca 3% of white mother's births, while ~20% was under category "not known".
Bizarrely, percentage-wise, more black mothers gave birth to children with white fathers, than the other way around (not in absolute number, but percentage-wise). Also, for blacks "unknown" for the race of father was close to 50%.
Asian mothers had shown more preference for white fathers- as I recall, 15-20%. Among American Indians, both types mixing with whites were dominant & more frequent than Indian-Indian childbirths.
By the way, Asian American marriage patterns can be seen here: http://www.asian-nation.org/interracial.shtml#sthash.H1mA1zlL.dpbs
b) as I've seen, NYT article & others refer to marriages in that year, not all of them. 10-15% figure for interracial marriages was for all races in the US, not whites. Also, there was some flawed mathematics in these texts (a good example is this: http://www.newsweek.com/interracial-marriage-relationships-history-loving-611820 , https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2017/05/18/528939766/five-fold-increase-in-interracial-marriages-50-years-after-they-became-legal ). White-white marriages remain well over 95% of "newer" marriages involving whites. As for childbirth, see above.
The not-so-secret-secret Fred continually evades is that his adopted country and everything south is highly racially stratified. Here's the current President of Peru:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/79/Pedro_Pablo_Kuczynski_2016_%28cropped%29.jpg
If he never spoke, he wouldn't get a second glance at the Des Moines Rotary Club.
Brazil’s Supreme Court:
https://jornalggn.com.br/sites/default/files/u16-2016/ministrosstf_1.png
middle guy in the upper row died one year ago, and this other guy got nominated:
http://politica.estadao.com.br/blogs/coluna-do-estadao/wp-content/uploads/sites/352/2017/02/alexandre-de-moraes.jpg
(yep, just like you guys would have expected)
Columbia was kind enough to send us Sophia Viagra:
http://sizzlingsuperstars.com/sofia-vergara/
to be fair, Reed does not cite how much of a multi-cultural paradise Mexico is…
but he has in the past. Note how he uses “latin america” which includes “sh*th holes” such as Haiti, El Salvador (and Mexico) but also includes Argentina and Paraguay.
btw, Mexico is such the multi-culture paradise that Reed picked up a Jewish (oops lightskinned?) girlfriend:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2005/02/fred-reed/land-of-the-free-2/
What exactly is Reeds concern? That America is not multi-racial enough or that he himself is not ethnicallty diverse? (Nice use of the light-skinned Mestizo girl at the header, Unz…)
Mexicans will be the lucky ones. They have a place to run to.
Ilyana_Rozumova,
You did it again, 33 syllables of sunshine tell it all.
Let me try to put it in 20: blank verse.
The dollar fails and civil strife follows.
The Mexicans will eagerly depart.
Mui bien?
PS, I’m still reading
So I do sincere thank you for your help
ron unz please run for election this time for president
Geez, the comments section is more informative than the article. This country really is reaching a breaking point.
The diversity once confined to the country’s larger cities is spreading out. And people are exasperated. They don’t know what to do. I have two eyes in my head. I’ve watched the area I live in become “enriched.”
God have mercy on our souls.
Astuteobservor ll,
That was exactly my point, or at least a significant part of it. Thanks for seeing that.
The other elements, which may not have been clearly expressed, are:
1 Mexican immigrants often do work others don’t want to do;
2 They are willing to accept training (e.g. cooking in an Italian restaurant and doing it well);
3 They are less likely to look for the first opportunity to fake a back injury (SSI, I think it is);
4 They will work. They show up. Period. A crew of Mexicans can roof a house in a day and it’s good.
My point is not — as Anonymous may read — that I believe Mexicans are the only ones who will do this.
I’ve seen them work in the fashion indicated above on jobs I, myself, have held, and I’m a Caucasian man. My point is that where their labor is available, it is effective and dependable and cheap.
And in today’s economy, a small business may be able to remain open only with this kind of help. A small business is not a social service agency. They’re not open so the less efficient feel good about themselves.
One last comment: On the abuse of illegal immigrant labor. I know we all complain that they come here illegally (as “illegals”) and take advantage of us, but let me tell you this story, one of many that could be told.
Back before the 2008 (engineered) crash, I got a call from someone I know very well. This fellow was working as a framer for a large construction outfit putting up subdivision homes. The contractor had hired a crew of 5 Mexicans to do roofing. They were roofing a house a day, and more, working their asses off. They did this for a week. Payday came. Toward the end of the day, a pickup truck drove slowly through the project a couple of times. Markings on the door of the pickup indicated it was from the Department of Immigration. The Mexicans disappeared: easier to lose a week’s pay than face the law without papers. The supervising contractor had called a buddy, maybe somebody who got a case or two of beer for doing the drive through. Result: he got 20 days’ labor free. The prick.
My friend was incensed, as was I. We believe this is not the way anyone, especially a white man, should act. The contractor put money in his pocket by lying to those 5 men and it doesn’t matter whether they had official papers or not. It was a cheat face to face, man to man. And that kind of crap goes on and has gone on a lot.
And the road is multi-laned, as illegal immigrant labor affects and is affected by (1) businesses barely hanging on, (2) chicken shit liars like the supervising contractor in the story above, (3) as well as big outfits making it hand over fist.
I know of a very big land developer, a major California wheeler-dealer, who got filthy rich using illegal labor. This guy was big enough to buy his own politicians, and I believe he did. It’s not just the tiny family businesses that have depended on the cheap labor. The politicians who scream to shut down the illegal flow of Mexicans know all about this. There are a lot of facets to this situation, but the guy who takes the heat is the Mexican. Why do we always go after the guy lowest on the ladder and call the CYA guy at the top “Mr.” ?
It's just that many of us have seen the whole "crops rotting in the fields!" narrative time and time again, and roll our eyes at the notion that only unchecked mass immigration from Latin American countries could ever be the solution. From what I've seen specifically of the Sailer commenteriat, most people very much do blame the American politicians, business & farm owners (like the asshole contractor you discuss), referred to generally as the "cheap labor lobby," first and foremost for the present situation. I think most of us accept things can never fully go back to the way they were prior to '65, but that shouldn't stop us from at least trying to mitigate the damage said cheap labor lobby has done to the country as much as we can.
Another metaphor is that of a lifeboat which we have filled beyond its capacity with heavy seas on the way.
http://www.garretthardinsociety.org/articles/art_lifeboat_ethics_case_against_helping_poor.html
Note that the article linked was written in 1974 when the population of the US was 210 million and the immigration wave was just beginning.
Fred Reed does need to know he's a duplicitous asshole. I do like your line about the taste in women, but that brings up my idea about Fred's writing. His Mexican wife is apparently a smart cookie, meaning she can not only read his writing but WILL DO SO. He IS pussy-whipped, in my opinion. Peak Stupidity does not have that problem. The wife does not care about the site because "it doesn't make money". Hahahaaaa, plus Peak Stupidity is about the truth, feelings be damned. We are a registered Equal Opportunity Offender.
The diversity in races and cultures introduced into this country, along with the large diversity in ideas of what America is, makes some kind of civil war inevitable. Let's hope it's not as bloody as the last one.
Achmed E. Newman, you are reasonable enough to see both sides and to refrain from labeling with obscenities. (Well, at least in your first paragraph)
You say, “…the time for being civil with our domestic enemies has passed long ago.” To that I heartily agree. I submit that among the principal “domestic enemies” are: (1) the Federal Reserve Bank SOBs (whoever they are) that have us by the nuts; (2) the CIA that has us by the nuts; (3) the weasel politicians bought and paid for by AIPAC and the Zionist lobby; (4) the FBI that has us by the nuts; (5) the Neocon cons like Dick Cheney and Condi Rice and that whole damn crew who engineered 911 and their product, the Patriot Act … that has us by the nuts, (6) the MSM owners and smirking heads that think they have us by the nuts.
I submit that the above named groups of crooks are our real domestic enemies, and I agree that the time is passed for us to be meek and patient with these entities and individuals. I think these are the assholes, the real assholes, not Jose and his wife who sneaked over the border or Fred Reed, who seems to admire Mexican women. Jose and Fred Reed are not taking this country down. The big guys have done it and we’ve let them get away with it. I’ll adopt your own term “Peak Stupidity” to apply to us for being distracted by hatred toward the smaller more manageable, yet less significant targets.
By the way, thanks for your letter. I’ll hold my position, though: White Men should use their best thinking and most reserved moves when they fight. It’s grace under pressure. That way, when we do have to go berserk it will have the effect it once did, to scare hell out of them. We don’t need to go apeshit with each other; I think that’s a waste of our energies and fragments our effort. We’re not snarling curs.
I did not intend to put the writer Fred Reed in with domestic enemies, but just to say, yes, he is a duplicitous asshole. I call out lies when I see them, and Mr. Reed lies, or is at least unwittingly duplicitous, when he writes the series of articles conflating illegal and legal immigration, his last-week stint as a civil engineer-in-training, and the constant disrespect and hatred of the people that do have ideas about solving our problems.
but he has in the past. Note how he uses "latin america" which includes "sh*th holes" such as Haiti, El Salvador (and Mexico) but also includes Argentina and Paraguay.btw, Mexico is such the multi-culture paradise that Reed picked up a Jewish (oops lightskinned?) girlfriend:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2005/02/fred-reed/land-of-the-free-2/What exactly is Reeds concern? That America is not multi-racial enough or that he himself is not ethnicallty diverse? (Nice use of the light-skinned Mestizo girl at the header, Unz...)
He actually states it very clearly in the article. After establishing his belief that the immigrants are here and not going away.
It is possible to disagree that they are not going away. Some present that argument. I doubt it will be settled here.
One might also argue that there are other possibilities, solutions that time will bring if we opt for “doing nothing”, but few have presented such arguments in an organized way.
But as far as his concern, I think he presents it pretty clearly. He thinks that trying to assimilate the immigrants already here is the best choice among a group of bad choices. He does not argue for more immigration. He does not deny that there will be difficulties. He simply says he thinks that is the best path forward.
Because the issue is so sensitive (rightly so) there is a lot of what Fred has called “Grrrr, woof woofery!” But his argument is pretty simple if you read what he wrote.
There's only a very slim chance of getting any traction even for moderate realistic approaches like Fred's. There's zero chance for the wild-eyed fantasies of the alt-right. All the alt-right manages to achieve is to make it even less likely that realistic moderates will be listened to.
I was and am not a fan of forced integration. it should be allow to happen organically. there will always be people who hate anything that is different, forcing those to live with other races is as bad as forcing those who wants to mingle apart.
imagine forcing a black panther member to live side by side with a KKK member?
assimilation takes time, but the elites wants a bigger population for a bigger economy. so immigration was accelerated. no matter how much one hates the elites, they already saw the writing on the wall in mid 90s about the chinese economy.
Yes, I did mean in the communist phase. That was when they tried to impose a supposedly “rational” system to replace those institutions that were evolved.
I have no argument with your basic points other than that, while money is important in the current turmoil, I believe the loss of cultural cohesion is a greater problem.
You're right, of course. I too believe assimilation is possible because I've seen it myself. Second generation "Latinos" I've worked with are pretty much assimilated and, more significantly, have the masculinity and style that remind me of white guys I grew up with in the late 70's and 80's (young white guys today seem to be androgynous fem-bois). Thus, I see hope here.
I also agree with you that the alt-right demonizing of latinos is only going to lead to a race war that will destroy America and will be very bad for both anglos and latinos. Nothing good can come from this.
Much of the alt-right is very seductive to me. There are many things they say that I agree with.
However, I remember a posting on one of the alt-right sites a couple of years ago that made me part ways with them. It was of an Vietnamese immigrant, who became successful in his own right, then ran as a GOP congressman as essentially a libertarian like myself. His world-view was pretty much as "Randian" as mine. So, here's a guy who is essentially on "my side" as much as possible and the alt-right poster are saying stupid shit like "he's not a real American" or "he has to go back" etc, etc.
It was at this moment that I parted ways with the alt-right.
In any case, if we havc a "trump/Reagan" economic revolution (like I think we are) the resulting economic prosperity will cause the alt-right to fade away over time. The alt-right is a lot like the conservatives during the last two years of Carter as well as the first two years of Reagan. This "survivalist" mentality faded away during 83-84 when the Reagan economic boom was well underway.
If anything, Trump will be good for Latinos in the U.S. Manufacturing is doing better and most Latinos work in manufacturing (as well as myelf, as an engineer). The fracking revolution (see Peter Zeihan's book and site about this) is also good for U.S. manufacturing as well as economy as a whole. This is good for both anglos and latinos.
Good luck with building a multicultural libertarian alliance. I fear your disillusionment will be long.
-- [ http://newobserveronline.com/us-jews-want-muslim-refugees-but-not-in-israel/ ]
Military-aged men leaving the Arab countries surrounding Israel is a big short-term plus.
The Mexicans will eagerly depart. Mui bien?PS, I'm still reading
I do know! My language skills are not too high up there. But during my working days did not need to be honed. All I did was to write a technical report here or there.
So I do sincere thank you for your help
It's your brain, Dr., not your words.
Now, one question about the elliptical to round planetary orbit as cause of Ice Age. To test your hypothesis, have round orbits been observed? Or, extreme elliptical orbits? The idea is very interesting to me. Also, what causes the wave-like variance between extreme elliptical and round. Any ideas? Thanks!