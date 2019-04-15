Uncle Tom's Empire

I don’t normally do this kind of thing, but, given the arrest of Julian Assange last week, and the awkward and cowardly responses thereto, I felt it necessary to abandon my customary literary standards and spew out a spineless, hypocritical “hot take” professing my concern about the dangerous precedent the U.S. government may be setting by extraditing and prosecuting a publisher for exposing American war crimes and such, while at the same time making it abundantly clear how much I personally loathe Assange, and consider him an enemy of America, and freedom, and want the authorities to crush him like a cockroach.
Now I want to be absolutely clear. I totally defend Assange and Wikileaks, and the principle of freedom of the press, and whatever. And I am all for exposing American war crimes (as long as it doesn’t endanger the lives of the Americans who committed those war crimes, or inconvenience them in any way). At the same time, while I totally support all that, I feel compelled to express my support together with my personal loathing of Assange, who, if all those important principles weren’t involved, I would want to see taken out and shot, or at least locked up in Super-Max solitary … not for any crime in particular, but just because I personally loathe him so much.
I’m not quite sure why I loathe Assange. I’ve never actually met the man. I just have this weird, amorphous feeling that he’s a horrible, disgusting, extremist person who is working for the Russians and is probably a Nazi. It feels kind of like that feeling I had, back in the Winter of 2003, that Saddam Hussein had nuclear weapons, which he was going to give to those Al Qaeda terrorists who were bayonetting little babies in their incubators, or the feeling I still have, despite all evidence to the contrary, that Trump is a Russian intelligence asset who peed on Barack Obama’s bed, and who is going to set fire to the Capitol building, declare himself American Hitler, and start rounding up and murdering the Jews.
I don’t know where these feelings come from. If you challenged me, I probably couldn’t really support them with any, like, actual facts or anything, at least not in any kind of rational way. Being an introspective sort of person, I do sometimes wonder if maybe my feelings are the result of all the propaganda and relentless psychological and emotional conditioning that the ruling classes and the corporate media have subjected me to since the day I was born, and that influential people in my social circle have repeated, over and over again, in such a manner as to make it clear that contradicting their views would be extremely unwelcome, and might negatively impact my social status, and my prospects for professional advancement.
Take my loathing of Assange, for example. I feel like I can’t even write a column condemning his arrest and extradition without gratuitously mocking or insulting the man. When I try to, I feel this sudden fear of being denounced as a “Trump-loving Putin-Nazi,” and a “Kremlin-sponsored rape apologist,” and unfriended by all my Facebook friends. Worse, I get this sickening feeling that unless I qualify my unqualified support for freedom of press, and transparency, and so on, with some sort of vicious, vindictive remark about the state of Assange’s body odor, and how he’s probably got cooties, or has pooped his pants, or some other childish and sadistic taunt, I can kiss any chance I might have had of getting published in a respectable publication goodbye.
But I’m probably just being paranoid, right? Distinguished, highbrow newspapers and magazines like The Atlantic, The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Vox, Vice, Daily Mail, and others of that caliber, are not just propaganda organs whose primary purpose is to reinforce the official narratives of the ruling classes. No, they publish a broad range of opposing views. The Guardian, for example, just got Owen Jones to write a full-throated defense of Assange on that grounds that he’s probably a Nazi rapist who should be locked up in a Swedish prison, not in an American prison! The Guardian, remember, is the same publication that printed a completely fabricated story accusing Assange of secretly meeting with Paul Manafort and some alleged “Russians,” among a deluge of other such Russiagate nonsense, and that has been demonizing Jeremy Corbyn as an anti-Semite for several years.
Plus, according to NPR’s Bob Garfield (who is lustfully “looking forward to Assange’s day in court”), and other liberal lexicologists, Julian Assange is not even a real journalist, so we have no choice but to mock and humiliate him, and accuse him of rape and espionage … oh, and speaking of which, did you hear the one about how his cat was spying on the Ecuadorean diplomats?
But seriously now, all joking aside, it’s always instructive (if a bit sickening) to watch as the mandarins of the corporate media disseminate an official narrative and millions of people robotically repeat it as if it were their own opinions. This process is particularly nauseating to watch when the narrative involves the stigmatization, delegitimization, and humiliation of an official enemy of the ruling classes. Typically, this enemy is a foreign enemy, like Saddam, Gaddafi, Assad, Milošević, Osama bin Laden, Putin, or whoever. But sometimes the enemy is one of “us” … a traitor, a Judas, a quisling, a snitch, like Trump, Corbyn, or Julian Assange.
In either case, the primary function of the corporate media remains the same: to relentlessly assassinate the character of the “enemy,” and to whip the masses up into a mindless frenzy of hatred of him, like the Two-Minutes Hate in 1984, the Kill-the-Pig scene in Lord of the Flies, the scapegoating of Jews in Nazi Germany, and other examples a bit closer to home.
Logic, facts, and actual evidence have little to nothing to do with this process. The goal of the media and other propagandists is not to deceive or mislead the masses. Their goal is to evoke the pent-up rage and hatred simmering within the masses and channel it toward the official enemy. It is not necessary for the demonization of the official enemy to be remotely believable, or stand up to any kind of serious scrutiny. No one sincerely believes that Donald Trump is a Russian Intelligence asset, or that Jeremy Corbyn is an anti-Semite, or that Julian Assange has been arrested for jumping bail, or raping anyone, or for helping Chelsea Manning “hack” a password.
The demonization of the empire’s enemies is not a deception … it is a loyalty test. It is a ritual in which the masses (who, let’s face it, are de facto slaves) are ordered to display their fealty to their masters, and their hatred of their masters’ enemies. Cooperative slaves have plenty of pent-up hatred to unleash upon their masters’ enemies. They have all the pent-up hatred of their masters (which they do not dare direct at their masters, except within the limits their masters allow), and they have all the hatred of themselves for being cooperative, and … well, basically, cowards.
Julian Assange is being punished for defying the global capitalist empire. This was always going to happen, no matter who was in the White House. Anyone who defies the empire in such a flagrant manner is going to be punished. Cooperative slaves demand this of their masters. Defiant slaves are actually less of a threat to their masters than they are to the other slaves who have chosen to accept their slavery and cooperate with their own oppression. Their defiance shames these cooperative slaves, and shines an unflattering light on their cowardice.
This is why we are witnessing so many liberals (and liberals in leftist’s clothing) rushing to express their loathing of Assange in the same breath as they pretend to support him, not because they honestly believe the content of the official Julian Assange narrative that the ruling classes are disseminating, but because (a) they fear the consequences of not robotically repeating this narrative, and (b) Assange has committed the cardinal sin of reminding them that actual “resistance” to the global capitalist empire is possible, but only if you’re willing to pay the price.
Assange has been paying it for the last seven years, and is going to be paying it for the foreseeable future. Chelsea Manning is paying it again. The Gilets Jaunes protestors have been paying it in France. Malcolm X paid it. Sophie Scholl paid it. Many others throughout history have paid it. Cowards mocked them as they did, as they are mocking Julian Assange at the moment. That’s all right, though, after he’s been safely dead for ten or twenty years, they’ll name a few streets and high schools after him. Maybe they’ll even build him a monument.
C. J. Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing (UK) and Broadway Play Publishing (USA). His debut novel, ZONE 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant Paperbacks. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.
Thank you for this. I would like to think that it will make these huddled whores (aka “journalists”) squirm.
Triple quadruple kudos. You have struck the spike on the head fair and true.
Back when Trump was still making noises about not wasting trillions of dollars on endless pointless foreign wars, I would try to talk to my liberal friends about this. “He’s a racist, he’s a fascist, HE’S DESTROYING OUR DEMOCRACY!!” I would then, very calmly, ask how exactly he was destroying our democracy. They would stare at me blankly for a minute and then double down “HE’S DESTROYING OUR DEMOCRACY!!” And these were smart and well educated people. It was totally herd-instinct mindless zombie hate. Now, if they had said something like “Sure, he sometimes says reasonable things but he has no track record of governing and no record of having principles so he’s just conning us” I would have conceded the point. But that would be to admit that the Democrats were also vile – so they simply had to attack Trump for irrational reasons. It’s scary how many people I know still just assume implicitly that Trump is a Russian agent.
The old Soviet propaganda ministers were amateurs compared to the ones that we have in America today.
C.J., Trump only wants to know who in the DNC gave Assange Hillary’s emails. If this is discovered to be Seth Rich, then the FBI/CIA will be in the hoosegow as well as, all of Manhattan Media. Trump’s only interest is hoisting Dem Deep State/Media Complex on its on petard going into a election. Assange has many angles he can play on this score. We shall see how he plays his cards.
“scapegoating of jews in nazi germany”
You call it scapegoating, we call it accurately identifying the traitors.
Joshua Frank is pretty much supporting Assange. What’s CJ’s point here? To take a swipe at his former publisher? Hopkins really should have a cup of tea and try to relax. Assange isn’t going anywhere — he’ll get his day in court, write a book and probably implicate the DNC in Seth Rich’s murder. This ball of yarn is just starting to unravel.
Not exactly sure what you meant by Assange “working with the Russians because he is probably a Nazi!!! Nazi’s hate Russian’s and Russian’s hate Nazi’s, it makes no sense!
The linked “tweet” of Mr. Frank (who goes unnamed in this piece) exemplifies what Mr. Hopkins is calling out. He’s not “pretty much supporting Assange,” but cowardly helping the Establishment by leading off with a declaration of disagreement with JA’s unspecified “politics” and unsubstantiated personal disparagement.
Did you read the linked source? Why not post it in reply, and explain how it doesn’t prove Mr. Hopkins’ point?
Where?
Julian Assange was busted for computer hacking in 1994. A lot in that cohort were recruited by intelligence agencies. Like the Snowden business, the size of this indicates that underneath there is a spy-versus-spy operation going on. NSA at war with CIA or vice-versa or something like that.
Details are all classified and us little people will never know any of the facts.
You need to seek help for your dissociative identity disorder.
Julian Assange is a hero to anyone who is not a sycophant of the Deep State.
Ritual Deception: A Window to the Hidden Determinants of Human Politics
by John B. Beahrs (can be read through Scihub.org)
Did I really just scan read this and sort of saw this fool taking about Assange pooping his pants? Why would any adult write words like this? What is wroing with you, man? What happened to you? Did you fall and land on your head?
I can’t read you anymore, man. As soon as I land on this poopy pants nonsense (and whatever else you were yowling about in regard to body order and bad breathe, etc., etc., ad nasium) I realize: there is nothing of any validity in this essay.
C.J.
Get help.
I must respectfully disagree. I think a great many people believe the Russiagate Hoax and always will.
Please, PLEASE for the love of God acquaint yourself with the definition of “parody”.
If that is parody…CJ needs to learn how to use it. This situation does not call for comic effect.
Please, also acquaint yourself with the many uses of IRONY & SATIRE.
I think he means people with IQ’s above their shoe sizes…?
It’s funny how Bob Garfield of NPR’s snark that Assange is not a “real journalist” is meant to be an insult.
Brilliant use of political parody. We need more Jonathon Swift like writing these days.
Assange needs to get into a dress and quickly, it’s his only way out: to debase himself.
Another gem of an essay…
So true. It reminds me of that scene from Life of Brian — “You’ve all got to work it out for yourselves!” Remember how we used to laugh at that stuff back in the day?
Your comment reminds me of a thought I had that Bradley M might have done the sex change as a condition of his parol/release/continued life… or as you put it: “debase himself’’ in relation to JA’s need to come up with something quick to improve his chances now. He needs to do that too, and jettison his defiant attitude, and become the opposite like a ‘’cute babe’’ if he could… (a challenge, but they could try different hairstyles etc.….)
Now, it is a serious thing but some of the aspects of the theater of the thing, means it fair game to talkabout it, not making fun etc.
Could it be that the PTB’s that have moved obstacles to get at these guys might be mollified by such a complete and total retreat by their subjects? Total de masculinization and punking of the ‘’perp’’ which kind of goes with the hyper masculinized schtick pervasive in some military culture, probably part of the mind set when (such as shooting at little people on the ground like angry boys singing joyfully while )picking off ‘’suspects’’ like ants from above. The center of offense hacked video event.
No matter how much certain modern post common sense types refrain from any disparagement of the phenomenon of sex change from man to woman, I mean… It is what it is, and some day when the state can do that punitively, as a lesson to anybody who needs to have a lesson, when will that be? Sooner than they think! (Everything in public events has object lesson benefits nowadays…!)
If the guy was homo and he was already operating in the military and getting along like they do (everybody knows that,) why would he need to change the hardware? What would happen if two such characters like Caitlyn and Chelsey say wanted would they go to a lesbian bar and hook up or what? What if they were married lesbians, would they get to have visitation?
See these are some of the questions… And not to leave it out, what are some of effects on the children of these gaddamed nutty things? Effects on old bastards too? The mentally challanged…(not small demo there!)
Garbage article trying to pretend to defend Assange while further slandering him
If that was his intention, he did not pick his battles very carefully.
Nor did these guys, who are demanding both lower taxes and higher public spending.
At the hands of his rivals, not the “global capitalist empire”.
The problem we have is that when a capable leader arises and challenges the status quo – JFK, RFK, MLK – they are simply assassinated.
OT: The Owen Jones article includes a snippet that I had not seen elsewhere:
https://theconversation.com/trumps-executive-order-on-drone-strikes-sends-civilian-casualty-data-back-into-the-shadows-113165
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/03/06/trump-civilian-deaths-drone-strikes-1207409
It’s bad enuf that Hopkins could not resist the all-purpose Nazi – bad, Jews – innocent victim schtick.
What makes it much worse is that fewer than 10 words later he admonishes:
Had Hopkins heeded his own admonishment before he consulted USHMM for an appropriate way to express his “pent-up rage and hatred,” he would have discovered that:
1. “International Jewry” had declared an economic war on Germans, with the stated goal of “destroying the export trade on which Germany depended,” (i.e. Jewry’s war was an existential threat the German people);
2. That according to Edwin Black in “The Transfer Agreement,” the Jews who devised the boycott of Germany did with the deliberate knowledge that it would induce paralyzing fear in the German populace as well as their leaders, who retained present-knowledge of the starvation blockade that had cost the lives of 800,000 of their mothers, wives, sisters and children, during the Great War and post-Armistice treaty negotiations;
3. That the action that Hopkins directed his readers to — the Nazi boycott of Jewish shops — lasted for ONE day;
4. That even as Jews under the influence of Rabbi Stephen Wise, among others, Wise’s son, James Waterman Wise, had penned a book titled, “Swastika,” published in May, 1933, that opened with the words, “The Swastika is the German symbol of hatred of Jews . . .” James W. Wise’s book was published for the purpose of “evok[ing] the pent-up rage and hatred simmering within the masses and channel[ing] it toward the official enemy.”
I challenge C. J. Hopkins and his readers to state the “Logic, facts, and actual evidence” that in May, 1933, Germany’s National Socialist government and Germany’s people engaged in acts of “hatred of Jews.”
THIS is a real challenge, C. J. Hopkins. Put your journalist integrity on the line.
I’m not at all a formidable challenger: I barely made it out of high school; I have no training in debate, rhetoric or journalism.
Go ahead, crush me with “Logic, facts, and actual evidence” to support your assertion that Jews were “scapegoated” in Germany in April, 1933.
Or do what even the NYTimes has been known to do from time to time: Print a correction.